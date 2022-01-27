New York Family - February 2022

February 2022 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on leaning in — in a new direction Register for our Camp Fairs See page 51 Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts Healthy Smiles What to know about your child’s teeth Now including Big Apple Parent Read more on page 6

FEATURES 8 | Podcasts 8 fun and educational picks 30 | Education Considering a Catholic school education 46 | Cover- Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction 50 | Tech The 9 best kid-friendly TikTok accounts Stories & columns 12 | Family Day Out Disney exhibition opens at The Met 14 | Tech Why hackers love your kid's handme-down phone 18 | Health A parent's guide to your child's dental care 38 | Camps Camps for kids with special needs 42 | Books 12 fantastic selections for winter reading 44 | Food Valentine's Day sweet treats 22 | Spotlight Filling in the gaps for new moms 26 | Ask the Expert Talking to your kids about porn

February — Bold Moves We're thrilled to share that New York Family is growing as we have merged with New York Metro Parents, (publishers of Big Apple Parent, Brooklyn Parent, Queens Parent, Westchester Parent, Long Island Parent, Staten Island Parent and Rockland Parent), who are now part of New York Family Media. We are excited to expand our reach as well and focus more on the early stages of parenting with Mommybites.com and the community of families planning a Bar or Bat Mitzvah with Mitzvahmarket.com. And there is the keyword… community. We do this because we are also parents, and we get it — we want our readers to be fully informed, as having thoughtful information is a huge key to parenting our kids. So expect more — articles, guides, and advice on newyorkfamily.com and directories, event profiles at nymetroparents.com. This month in our February issue, you'll find Camp (page 40), Education (page 32), and Charter School Listings (page 34), all to guide you and your family. We have helpful articles like How to Keep Your Kids Teeth Healthy (page 18), Winter Book Reading (page 42), and an insightful profile on our cover mom, Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on being a SAHM and leaning into a new direction (page 46). New direction? We're all in!

Podcasts Podcasts for Kids 8 fun and educational picks By Olivia HaverOn A s winter continues to become increasingly cold outside, this means more time in the house. This could also mean more screen time for your kids. Podcasts are one way of decreasing your kids screen time while also expanding their general understanding of the world! Podcasts are becoming extremely popular as a form of audio to learn, read, and simply listen during our daily lives. The realm of podcasts available to kids is quickly expanding and can be beneficial in boosting reading skills, developing communication skills, enhancing imagination, curiosity, and knowledge, and can decrease screen time. Check out these eight fun podcasts for kids that’ll keep your little one entertained! The Past and The Curious Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify “The Past and The Curious” is the perfect history podcast for kids and their families to listen to together. Host Mick Sullivan recounts the little known details about wellknown people and events in history. From episodes on spies, to George Washington’s escapades as he entered his presidency, “The Past and The Curious” makes history fun for people of all ages! Each episode includes a professional music score as well as an important song. Wow in the World Available on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and RSS Link Join Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they share the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Each story and episode’s goal is to provide kids with insight, hope, and agency that’ll make them say ‘WOW.’ Each 8 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 episode also parallels a fun and free print out activity or experiment. Created by Tinkercast, this company provides multiple podcasts that will WOW kids of all ages. Tumble Available on RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify “Tumble” is a science podcast for kids as hosts Lindsey and Marshall ask questions, share mysteries, and discuss what science is all about. Two beliefs are at the core of the Tumble Podcast: if kids understand science, ultimately the world will be a better place, and there should be more podcasts designed for kids. Science is a process that can be a struggle within society, and by teaching kids the importance of science while they

Podcasts are young, they’ll be able to grow, learn, and understand the necessity of scientific literacy. What if World Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify On each episode of “What if World” Mr. Eric takes a “What if?” question from a child and spins it into an exciting story for the listener. What would happen if “a tiny dragon lived in the closet”? Or “if cats ruled the world?” Enter the “What if ” World and experience the unknown and the questionable. You and your child can even visit the What If World Twitter to use the generator to find a question that has kids tell a story of their own! Noodle Loaf Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, Stitcher and more! “Noodle Loaf” is an interactive podcast created by Dan Saks and his two kids that looks into the world of music, and music education. The 10-minute episodes include movement activities, rhythm games, learning, all including fun music. In addition to the podcast, Saks created original videos based on podcast episodes that includes an interactive game designed to teach music concepts. This show is perfect for kids 3-9 years old. The Radio Adventures of Eleanor Amplified Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Geared more towards the middle school listener, you can listen to Eleanor Amplified, middle school reporter, foil devious plots and outwit villains with the goal of finding the big story. While an entertaining podcast, it also helps to prepare kids to appreciate the art of journalism and to make smart media choices in the future. Eleanor Amplified is recommended for kids ages 8-12. Book Club for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify This free, 20-minute podcast hosted by Kitty Felde is devoted to middle school books and readers featuring a trio of students who discuss their favorite book, interview with the author, as well as a celebrity guest. Book Club for Kids originated in 2000 as a talk show on KPCC and cable, before being relaunched as a podcast in 2015. Book Club for Kids also allows kids to be on the show, all you need is your smartphone! Like You: Mindfulness for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, and more! “Like You” is a mindfulness podcast for kids, which uses breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feeling, selfesteem, and grow empathy in a relaxing way. This fun podcast for kids allows your child to seek out the beauty within themselves and the world. Compared to other podcasts on this list, “Like You” provides a calming experience where instead of discovering the science and listening to stories, they can learn more about themselves and the techniques that can help with stress and anxiety in the future. A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for our upcoming Open Houses. Call us at 212-769-1699 x10106 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

Family day out Disney Exhibition Opens at The Met! By Courtney Ingalls W e have all grown up seeing beautiful pink castles and talking objects such as sofas and clocks come across our screens, but have you ever thought of where Walt Disney Animation Studios got these ideas? Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts, the newest exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, explores Walt Disney’s personal fascination with European art. This first-ever exhibition exploring the work of Walt Disney will showcase 18thcentury European decorative arts and design along with 150 production artworks such as videos from his family visits to France and drawn out designs and transformations from some of Disney’s most beloved movies. Guests 12 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 will also be able to watch film footage of the technological and artistic developments of the studio that Walt Disney was able to help create during his life. Inspiring Walt Disney’s exhibit will be laid out thematically and broadly chronologically. Families will start with his fascination and personal relationship with France and how he decided to take collections he had seen during his trips and mirror them into his parks and movies. The next couple of sections will focus on the idea of “Animating the Inanimate” that you would see very frequently in Disney’s creations, as well as showcasing artwork that was used in the development of his first early animated features (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty). The biggest and the most anticipated section is one that is dedicated entirely to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year! You will see how European culture and art takes effect in this film with movie sketches shown alongside 18th-century clocks, candlesticks, and teapots. Kids will love to see all of their favorite Disney characters and movies layed out in front of them while parents will enjoy looking at European culture and art that gives these films more meaning! Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts is included in a general admission ticket and will be open now through March 6, 2022. Timed tickets can be purchased ahead of time online and guests ages 5 and up must show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Care and learning, where you are. Vivvi’s inquiry-based curriculum is inspired by students’ interests, supports children’s curiosity and aligns the depth of our work with key learning milestones. The Vivvi Learning Model, in this way, nurtures each child’s potential by guiding deeper thinking and awareness through curiosity and play to prepare for Kindergarten and beyond. Enrolling Now Meet us online for a virtual tour vivvi.com Unrivaled Flexibility Open 7am - 7pm Monday - Friday Year-round schedules Convenient locations 2, 3, and 5-day programs Scan Here Tribeca | 75 Varick Street World Trade Center | 50 Park Place Hudson Yards | 55 Hudson Yards In-home care also available Mention NY Family February 2022 | New York Family 13

Tech nals. But, here’s the reality: The dark web marketplace offers downloadable “kits” that make attacks on individuals and homes not only affordable, but very scalable. In other words, it’s easier for criminals to steal smaller amounts of data from a bunch of people than go for bigger amounts in an enterprise attack. Home networks are far less secure than corporate ones, so it’s easy to see the appeal of running concurrent small-scale attacks. Novice and experienced data thieves alike use inexpensive hacking tool kits to cast wide nets that snare big caches of personally identifiable information, or PII. The crooks either sell that PII to other bad actors or use it themselves to pull off lucrative identity crimes. The PII of children is an especially juicy catch because it typically accompanies unspoiled credit histories, which enable identity thieves to take out loans that never get repaid. (Try applying for student loans years later with a wrecked credit history. It’s not pretty.) Why Hackers Love Kids’ Hand-Me-Down Phones Tips on keeping your child’s smartphone safe from cyberattacks By Eduard Goodman H ere’s some unfortunate irony: More than half of parents (56%) say they gave their child a smartphone for safety and security reasons. Yet, 40 percent of all mobile devices are prone to cyberattacks. Parents motivated by security are often thinking in a physical sense, not a virtual one. After all, it’s how most of us prioritize our child’s well-being. But the world is 14 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 changing. Today’s bad guys are less likely to come through cracked windows than hacked Windows. If your child has – or soon will have – a smartphone, read on. There are things you can do to make it – and the other devices on your network – less of a siren call to attackers. “But Who Would Hack Us?” It’s common for families to consider themselves an undesirable target for cybercrimi- Outdated Phones are Unlocked Doors When connected to vulnerable home networks, smartphones are a pathway to all other PII-rich devices on the network – computers, tablets, smart appliances, virtual assistants, security cameras and intelligent doorbells. Just think of what’s on your home laptop alone – last year’s tax return, digital photos of your kids, the emails and physical addresses of everyone you know, a cache of stored passwords, maybe even a few sensitive work files. When ransomware finds its way from a child’s smartphone to its home network, each of the above PII elements (and so much more) are at risk of not only malicious encryption, but also theft and resale. Recovering that data, not to mention repairing the damage from illegal use of it, is a painful process that demands major financial and emotional fortitude. 4 Simple Steps for Stronger Security Fortunately, there are four easy, inexpensive things parents can do to mitigate the risk of ransomware attacks originating on a smartphone. Know the Phone. Smartphone security depends mainly on the software running within the device. This leaves families with older phones, especially hand-me-down devices that become “out of sight out of

Tech mind,” at greater risk. Even if you configure settings for automatic updates, they may not happen after a certain amount of time. There are significant differences between how long Apple devices and Android devices (like Samsung, Google, and Motorola) continue to patch security vulnerabilities on older smart phones. Apple for instance generally supports its smartphones for five years or more, at least from a security patch management perspective. On the other hand, most Android phone users, including those who purchase more expensive ‘flagship’ models from manufacturers like Samsung, should expect between two to three years of ongoing vulnerability and patch managementfour years maximum for security patch management. Talk with Kids. (And not just once.) Just as you would have regular check-ins on other important topics, adjusting the content as they get older, it’s smart to share frequent reminders about good online behavior. Sure, they might get sick of hearing “Don’t click strange links,” but they’re probably just as tired of hearing “Brush your teeth,” and Sure, kids might get sick of hearing “Don’t click strange links,” but they’re probably just as tired of hearing “Brush your teeth,” and you’re not going to stop saying that, right? you’re not going to stop saying that, right? Keep yourself educated by visiting sites like FamilySecurityToday.com so you can advise them of new tricks and traps to avoid. Backup your Backup. Cloud storage is great, but it’s not the only answer to protecting your data from theft or encryption for ransom. A best practice is to use two cloud providers. As a cherry on top, consider adding external storage, such as a 2TB portable hard drive, to your backup process. Keep the selfies and Snaps in the cloud and your most critical files in the cloud and on your physical drive. Watch at Work. If you or another adult in your household is lucky enough to have an employer that provides data security and privacy training, take advantage. The security tips company IT departments share with employees have just as much application at home as they do at work. If they don’t apply today, they will very soon. As corporate info security teams learn how to prevent different cyber attacks, the crooks don’t just give up; they simply change their aim. By day, Eduard Goodman is chief privacy officer for intelligent identity security firm Sontiq. By night, he is head of the Goodman family IT department. Chat with him at egoodman@ sontiq.com. Research resources: • www.marketingdive.com/ex/ mobilemarketer/cms/news/ research/11418.html • www.digitalinformationworld. com/2021/04/40-percent-of-mobiledevices-are-prone.html The Cathedral Cathedral School The The Cathedral School School 319 E. E. 74th 74th Street Street 319 212-249-2840 212-249-2840 info@cathedralschoolny.org info@cathedralschoolny.org www.cathedralschoolny.org www.cathedralschoolny.org 319 E. 74th Street 212-249-2840 info@cathedralschoolny.org www.cathedralschoolny.org "A classical classical education for for the the modern modern world" world" Founded in in 1949 1949 "A Founded 319 E. 74th Street education 212-249-2840 info@cathedralschoolny.org www.cathedralschoolny.org "A classical education for the modern world" Founded in 1949 "A classical education for the modern world" Founded in 1949 Small class An independent preschool and day Small class size size and and nurturing nurturing atmosphere atmosphere An independent preschool and day Individual attention to each student student Small class size and nurturing atmosphere Individual attention to each school committed to fostering the natural An committed independent preschool day school to fostering theand natural Strong community spirit and amazing teachers Individual attention to each student Small class size and nurturing atmosphere Strong community spirit and amazing teachers independent preschool day curiosity, intelligence, and creativity ofand children school An committed to fostering the natural curiosity, intelligence, and creativity of children STEAM Programs STEAM Programs Strong community spirit and amazing teachers Individual attention to each student through excellence in education. school committed to fostering natural curiosity, intelligence, and creativity of children through excellence inthe education. HEALTH A Parent’s Guide to Your Child’s Dental Care BY BARBARA RUSSO S mile! It’s time to check in on your child’s pearly whites! With so much going on in the world, it’s understandable that some routine checkups may have fallen by the wayside, and that—unfortunately— can include regular dental exams and keeping with a good dental-care routine. Although challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, a new year gives you a clean slate to start fresh by scheduling appointments, establishing good brushing habits and following a balanced diet for good oral health. Taking care of your child’s oral health is important, and shouldn’t be overlooked. Early childhood checkups help prevent dental disease, cavities and tooth decay. But if your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry! We 18 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 spoke to several experts who gave us the lowdown on pediatric dental health. Whether you’re the parent of an infant, toddler or adolescent, here are some tips for creating a solid dental care routine for your kids to help keep their smiles healthy and happy for years to come. The First Dental Appointment Good dental health is important at every age, and the earlier you start taking care of your kids’ teeth, the better. It all begins with that very first dental visit. “We recommend that parents schedule their child’s first pediatric dental visit by their first birthday,” says Dr. Dionne Finlay, DDS, owner of Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry in the Bronx. “This visit will establish a dental home or ‘home base’ for their child’s dental needs.” Dr. Despina Pappas, DDS, of Pappas Pediatric Dentistry, Bayside, agrees that bringing your child to the dentist at this age is key. “All children should have their initial dental visit during their first year of life in order to help prevent dental disease,” says Pappas. Wondering how often your child should see the dentist? The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends a dental check-up at least twice a year for most children, but also notes that your pediatric dentist can tell you when and how often your child should visit based on their individual oral health. How Important are those “Baby” Teeth? Don’t underestimate the importance of baby teeth. Sure, they’ll eventually fall out to make room for your child’s permanent choppers, but baby teeth are important for many reasons. According to the AAPD, not only do baby teeth help children speak clearly and chew naturally, they also aid in forming a path that permanent teeth can follow when they’re read to erupt.

Health Preventing Tooth Decay Taking care of your child’s teeth should begin early, even before their baby teeth come in. The team at Pappas Pediatric Dentistry recommends cleaning your child’s gums with a soft cloth and water starting at birth. As soon as your child’s teeth erupt, brush them with a softbristled toothbrush. As kids grow, brushing, regular dental visits and a balanced diet are keys for good dental health. According to the AAPD, your dentist can recommend a specific program of brushing, flossing and other treatments for you to supervise and teach to your child. Make Brushing Fun! Brushing is number one when it comes to home dental care—at any age! And as most parents know, kids should brush their teeth twice a day for two minutes each time. Unfortunately, getting some kids in the routine of brushing can be quite a chore. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks parents can use to get their kids in the habit of brushing. Dr. Finlay from Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry shared some great ways to If your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. get your child excited about brushing: Create a Routine—and Stick With It. It can be tempting to skip brushing your child’s teeth at night or after a long day, or even when you are running late in the morning. However, the more consistent you are, the more likely they are to stick with the routine. Keep it Fun! Using a daily brushing calendar with prizes or treats for successful completion can be a great form of positive Music classes and birthday parties for toddlers and their grownups, with locations on the UES and UWS. Register for your free trial www.moosikikids.com Amazing special prices at the beginning of each session! moosikikids@gmail.com Tel. (747) MOO-SIKI (747)666-7454 20 Baby sign to ald In developing communication. Original music to Inspire movement and mobility. Rock & Roll just because it's awesomel NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 reinforcement for young ones. Let the Little Ones Show Off. Parents should supervise brushing until children are old enough to do a thorough job, which is around age 7 or 8. In the early years, take advantage of their growing sense of independence, and let them show off their tooth-brushing skills before you offer to help. Toothy Tunes. Two minutes can seem like an eternity to a child. To help pass the time and make it fun, play your child’s favorite song on your phone, sing a song or even make up a song for two minutes. Practice Makes Perfect! If your child has a favorite doll or stuffed animal, you could have them pretend to brush their teeth, too. After all, good oral health is important for everyone! Also, remember to lead by example. Children often imitate what their parents do, so let the little ones see you brushing your own teeth. They might be intrigued enough to want to try the task themselves. Now that you have a checklist for creating a solid dental-care routine, here’s to a 2022 filled with many bright smiles!

SPOTLIGHT Filling in the Gap for New Moms Two New Yorkers create a subscription service to offer postpartum support BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD I recently spoke with a girlfriend who moved to Amsterdam from New York and gave birth to her second child right around the pandemic. While both births went well, her postpartum experience between the two births was such a huge difference. She had zero support with baby #1 while tremendous postpartum support in her new European city. Here in the US, there is not a significant focus on the mother’s health and mental health, which, as many mothers know, becomes secondary as soon as the baby is born. Jane Baecher and Ariana Saunders understand all too well that postpartum support is vital for new moms, especially after Jane experienced her own challenges in postpartum birth. With knowledge and deep research and bridging Eastern and Western philosophies, they partnered with medical doctors and Eastern practitioners to bring mothers Anya. I chated with them recently to learn what drove them to start this new venture and learn more about Anya. What encouraged you two to start Anya? Jane: When I became pregnant, I spent 9 months preparing for pregnancy and birth — reading books, attending classes, visiting my doctor and building my baby registry. Yet I didn’t know that I needed to prepare for what I would go through after. After giving birth, I struggled in ways I hadn’t seen coming. How to deal with sleep deprivation, boost my milk production, recover hair loss or deal with the overall depletion that I felt — it was overwhelming and I didn’t know where to find answers or solutions. Our culture pays very little attention to the needs of women after birth. After 22 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 pregnancy, the focus shifts entirely to the baby, leaving new mothers and their health needs neglected. This isn’t the case throughout the rest of the world. In most other countries, there is a support system for women during this stage: from familial support to rich cultural traditions focused on nourishment and recovery support for the mother. I dove into research — it was incredible to discover the ways that other countries focus on maternal health and nutrition for healing. I scoured Indian and Chinese markets to find traditionallyused herbs and ingredients for postpartum recovery and brewed and developed remedies I couldn’t find and desperately needed for myself. But this was completely unrealistic — no new mom has time to spend 24 hours brewing recipes to help her heal. Women needed to know and have access to solutions that could make a meaningful difference in their postpartum health, and I was determined to make that happen. When I set out to build Anya, there was only one person who I knew could help make this happen: Ariana, my best friend since we went to school together at Cornell. After starting our careers together at Bloomingdale’s, she went on to build data-driven strategies and analytics at goop, One Kings Lane and J. Crew. I had lived this experience of becoming a mother and had a deep connection to what women I knew wished they had; Ariana came on to broaden this and find the data we needed to help as many women as possible. Ariana: We dove deep into research right away about postpartum maternal care in the US and identified how women were lacking sufficient knowledge and solutions on many levels. We surveyed thousands of women about their experience after giving birth and the results were overwhelming. We built Anya to solve what women were needing, and spoke to them directly to make sure we were developing the solutions they were lacking. Addressing the top challenges women told us they faced, we worked with experts to formulate products for energy, lactation, postnatal nutrient gaps, skin issues, hair loss and more, all delivered in a monthly subscription plan, to bring these solutions together in one place and take the research and the questions off new moms’ plate. Our goal is to help women feel better during this incredible transition, and to make their lives easier — that’s what we’re solving with Anya. When you interviewed 2,000 plus moms on their postpartum stories, what sorts of experiences were you told? It was clear women could not find

ask the expert Talking to Your Kids about Porn Helpful tips on dealing with this uncomfortable topic By Donna Duarte-LaDD B eing a parent to a tween in this age of technology can be challenging, especially with content, including the r-rated sort, all being readily available. I can honestly say my parents never had to have a ‘porn’ conversation with me. Yet the other day, as I searched for a lullaby for my youngest on YouTube, my search showed porn sites right there amongst my son’s favorite goodnight songs. WTH? No one in the family utilizes this TV- this is how much porn has evolved. Sneaky, sneaky. And the thought of having this conversation with my oldest is right up there in my most significant parent stresses. So how do you talk to your kids about porn? I touched base with Jennifer Kelman, a licensed clinical social worker specializing in parenting and children’s mental health issues, relationship and body issues for advice on this tricky and yes, uncomfortable subject. 26 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 How can a parent have a conversation with their child about porn before it is introduced (usually by social media or friends)? It is crucial for parents to talk to their kids about pornography. If they don’t, someone else will and the information their kids receive might be inaccurate or just down-right scary. Many parents worry that if they introduce the topic of pornography, it will spark curiosity and give their child reason to seek it out. The reality is, they may already be seeking it out or may very soon when someone else introduces the topic in a less safe environment. It’s better to have information about this sensitive topic presented to them in a way they can understand and from someone who knows what they can handle. This conversation can be a tough one to have, but parents must not shy away from it just because it’s difficult. Be open with your child to ensure they feel comfortable enough to ask questions and speak openly at any point in the future when they may have questions. Start the conversation by asking your child if they know what pornography is. If they say they do, ask them to fill you in on what they know. This is usually met with giggles and some discomfort. Reassure them that it’s okay to talk about and acknowledge how silly it may feel. Giggle with them, too. If they say they do not know what pornography is, begin with what love and intimacy is like in a relationship and the healthy ways that love and intimacy are expressed. After that, move toward letting them know about pornography and how it is not a healthy way for people to relate. Women are often demeaned and treated poorly, or violence is sometimes a part of pornography. While it may feel exciting for them to see this, it is important to stress that this is not how people who care about one another treat each other in real-life intimate relationships. What are the potential adverse effects pornography can have on children, and how can it impact their mental health and relationships down the line? Pornography may teach a child that this is how people relate and connect. Boys may learn that power and dominance is the way to treat a

ask the expert girl. They may lose any sensitivity in how they treat girls and expect them to always say yes. For girls, they may learn to be submissive and that they cannot say no to a boy. The young mind isn’t yet ready to have this jarring view of intimacy. Viewing pornography during childhood can cascade into anxiety, depression and social isolation. It can also lead to a serious addiction that begins in childhood, resulting in more social isolation and damaged relationships. Because pornography distorts a child’s view of relationships, it can damage the ability for them to truly connect in a way that is healthy. It can also leave them feeling bored and disconnected if pornography is not part of the connection. What mistakes do parents make when they react to their kids watching porn? This is such a scary topic for parents that frequently they “freak out” if they catch their child watching porn, become angry and issue a harsh punishment. While the first instinct can be to “teach them a lesson,” this type of harsh reaction can likely lead to the child becoming more private and secretive about it rather than stopping the behavior. Many parents react by locking down access to devices and internet connection, but this may also lead the child to sneaking around and hiding their pornography viewing. Parents need to take a deep breath before any conversation to remain calm and avoid a harsh reaction. Kids are curious and that is normal. Try to come into the conversation from a place of understanding, rather than a place of fear and anger. If you find out your tween is looking at porn, what steps can a parent take? How do you talk to them on this subject while avoiding belittling them. Many kids are introduced to porn by a friend, so talk openly with your child about that possibility. They often aren’t ready when they are first exposed to pornography, but once they see it, they cannot unsee it. This is why pornography viewing for children can often lead to anxiety, depression, and social isolation. It is important for parents to watch for these signs. Let your child know that you understand their curiosity and you are not mad at them at all. Belittling them and making them feel bad for natural curiosity could shame them, which closes any possibility of open and wonderful conversations about sex. Offer to search Amazon for age-appropriate books on sexual intimacy that highlight beautiful ways to connect intimately. Remind them how much you love them and no matter how silly the conversations feel, you are always there to listen and respond to them without judgment. Jennifer Kelman is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for more than 30 years and maintains a private psychotherapy practice specializing in relationships, parenting, and children’s mental health issues. Since 2012, Jennifer has also been an expert on JustAnswer.com (“Therapist Jen”), providing online support to those in need. Jennifer has lectured extensively around the country and appeared on news and television programs covering a range of issues including relationships, parenting, body-image, eating disorders and children’s mental health. A mom to 11-year-old twins, Jennifer enjoys tennis, golf and coaching her children’s sports when not working. Green Meadow Waldorf School Rolling Admissions Now busing from Tarrytown and NYC gmws.org 845-356-2514 28 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

Education Considering a Catholic School for Your Family By Jaclyn Griffith I t’s hard to imagine a decision that impacts your child’s present and future more than the decision of which school they will attend. Academics, community, relationships, location, guiding principles—all of these are sure to influence your family’s school choice. While considering the overwhelming number of options, it’s important for parents to understand the benefits of a Catholic school education in New York City. For more than 200 years, Catholic schools in New York City have provided an education that is both academically rigorous and firmly rooted in the Catholic faith. Today, more than 67,000 students in grades pre-K through twelve are served by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, which includes rural, urban, and suburban Catholic schools in the ten southern counties of New York State. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York describe their mission as follows: “To ensure our schools are Christ-centered, academically excellent, and welcoming communities that teach students to be life-long learners and leaders energized by fidelity to Christ, the Church, and one another.” But students need not be Catholic 30 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 to attend a Catholic school; children of all faiths are welcome to experience the benefits of a Catholic school education. The success of Catholic school students Each year, 99 percent of high school seniors from the Archdiocese of Catholic Schools will graduate, and the vast majority of these students will go on to college. When comparing scores on state tests of English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, Catholic school students outperform New York State and City public school students, as well as most charter school students. The Archdiocese insists that it is the Catholic approach that leads to high success rates for its students. By seeing each student as a child of God with individual needs, while simultaneously encouraging students to embrace that they are part of a larger, global community, the “stewardship of the whole person” is prioritized. In other words, students are guided to understand their talents, find meaning in their lives, build upon their strengths, and develop self-discipline and confidence. They are not only expected but prepared and encouraged to become compassionate leaders of society. The Archdiocese reminds parents that “the Catholic school experience is an unparalleled opportunity to develop a child’s mind, heart and soul.” Religion and academics go handin-hand What exactly do the religion classes and the traditional academic courses look like at Catholic schools in New York City? The Archdiocese ensures that the ideals of the Gospel support the “substance and structure” of all lessons in Catholic schools. These 67,000 students proudly share their faith through daily prayer, regular mass as a school community, and participating in Christian service. At the same time, traditional academics at Catholic schools are grounded in the skills necessary to prepare students for success outside of school and church. These skills vary between school communities, as each group of students requires an individualized approach to reach their fullest potential. In all schools, the curricula are forward-focused and aim to make students competitive in our increasingly complex world. To do so, they incorporate technology, advanced math, hands-on science, foreign language study, and a variety of classes in the arts. In addition to students of all faiths being welcome to experience a Catholic school education, students of all social class backgrounds are welcome as well, as needbased scholarships are available for students and families. Students with special needs are also welcome to attend Catholic schools, and the Catholic teachings surrounding

Education one-on-one nurturing ensure a supportive environment for students of all abilities. Safety during the COVID-19 pandemic Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York choose to view our current challenges as a chance “to reinforce core values” and to “reimagine education in a positive, formative, and future-oriented manner to soar into the future with pride and confidence.” This means that Catholic schools in New York City continue to lead with compassion, in-person, as they remain adaptable to all necessary safety precautions. Currently, Catholic schools are required to maintain six feet of distance between cohorts of students, and students within each cohort must maintain at least three feet of distance from each other. All members of the school community must always wear masks indoors. Hallway, classroom, and entrance/ exit traffic must be clearly labeled to avoid crowding at any time. Proper ventilation is essential, including keeping doors and windows open and fans on when it is possible and comfortable to do so. Staff in charge of sanitizing and disinfecting schools are aware of their incredibly important responsibility to help limit the spread of germs on surfaces during this time. Teachers, students, and all staff members must stay home from school if they do not feel well, even if they haven’t received a COVID-19 test or test results yet. Anyone who has been within six feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time must also stay home. Every morning before school, parents must complete the Daily Health Screening Checklist for themselves and their children. If anyone answers yes to any of the questions about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, the child must stay home from school and contact the school principal immediately. Perhaps most importantly, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York understand the important of staying flexible and adaptable during the pandemic. The safety and academic prosperity of students is prioritized always, and to do so, they remain willing to make changes when called for by the CDC or by the school community. In case of an emergency, Catholic schools are prepared to shift to a full or partial remote learning schedule. For more information about the exact procedures for cases of COVID-19 in Catholic schools, see the 2021 Catholic Schools Reopening Plan. What sets Catholic schools apart from the rest? Ultimately, the values of a Catholic education work to develop a person intellectually, socially, and morally. School choice is pivotal for families, as students can sometimes spend more time with their school communities than with parents or siblings. When choosing what community will help raise their child, parents will inevitably wonder about the values of that community and how their child will soar within it. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York aim to provide “academic excellence in a safe, nurturing environment for all [their] students, enabling them to become productive citizens for today’s society.” The unique environment offered by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York should certainly be considered by any parent deciding what kind of education they want for their child. CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL Belong. Believe. Become. The New Amsterdam Boys & Girls Choir (NABGC) – enriching the lives of children in the East Harlem community. Discipline, respect, academic success, and harmonious collaboration are expected. Now looking for 7-9th grade students to build the NABGC concert choir! Established in 1986 as the New Amsterdam Boys Choir. In 2008, it broadened its mission to serve girls. The choir gives 10-15 local performances annually, with concert venues across 7 states, and even Germany! For audition info please contact director James Backmon: jamesbackmon@gmail.com / 646 371 4007. https://naboysgirlschoir.org/ • Specialized academies • Specialized academies in the fields of Medicine, in the ﬁelds of Medicine, Business Law, STEM Business & & Law, andand STEM •• Honors and Advanced Placement classes offered Honors and Advanced • APlacement robust art program classes oﬀered •• Competitive sports program and rich A robust art program extracurricular activities • Competitive sports • Academic scholarships and financial aid available program and rich • Millions of dollars in college scholarships and extracurricular activities earned each year • grants Academic scholarships and ﬁnancial aid available • Millions of dollarsan in in-person visit please visit: To schedule college scholarships and CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL grants earned each year CATHE Bel • Specialized Business & • Honors an • A robust ar • Competitiv extracurric • Academic s • Millions of grants earn To sched CATHED 350 East 56th Street, 350 East 56thNYC Street, NYC Apply now at: (212) 688-1545 (212) 688-1545 https://cathedralhs.org/application www.cathedralhs.org www.cathedralhs.org 350 E (212) www To schedule an in-person visit please visit: CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL Apply now at: cathedralhs.org/application February 2022 | New York Family 31

Students at Harbor Science and Arts Charter School: • Learn in a supportive, positive, and personalized environment • Develop strong collaborative relationships with their peers • Foster a sense of community and social responsibility • Build strong connections with their teachers and school staff • Regularly outperform students from larger academic institutions "I am amazed at the commitment to learning at Harbor, and it is truly inspiring to know that there are educators who still take the time to truly know and help their students. We are very proud to be a part of the Harbor family." - Luis Gamero, Parent of 1st & 5th Grade Students A Fr e e E l e m e n t a r y C h a r t e r S c h o o l Visit: https://secure.gradelink.com/2130/enrollment Contact Email: enrollment@harborcharter.org Follow Us on Instagram: @harborcharterschool SCAN ME RSVP for an Open House and Apply now online K-5th Grade at: whinmusic.org 132-142 East 111th Street, New York, NY 10029 P: (917) 261-2700 • www.hsacs.org A revolutionary school model founded on the principles of El Sistema with music and community building at its core. A free public charter school where literacy, math, science and music help your child APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN Seats are Available in Grades 6th, 7th & 8th NYC Charter School of the Arts is a free, public charter middle school in lower Manhattan, open to all without audition or portfolio. DEADLINE TO APPLY: APRIL 8 TH ☞ 75 New St. ● 646-793-6320 www.cityschoolofthearts.org Una escuela elemental gratuita grow into a leader of tomorrow. Una escuela autónoma pública gratuita donde la alfabetización, las matemáticas, la ciencia y la música ayudan a su hijo(a) a convertirse enel líder de mañana. 4 0 1 We s t 1 6 4 t h , N Y, N Y 1 0 0 3 2 February 2022 | New York Family 37

Camps Camps for Kids with Special Needs By Jess Michaels I f you are looking for a place where your child who has special needs can feel like they fit in, make friends, build confidence and gain independence, you may want to consider a special needs summer program. For children with special needs, camp can often be a welcome change of environments that can be life changing! Here are just a few of the amazing special needs summer camp programs. Day Camps Endeavor Program @Crestwood Country Day Camp – Endeavor is a program offered at Crestwood Country Day Camp, a traditional day camp located on Long Island, designed for children grades 2- 8 that fosters social and emotional growth. Children who attend the program may have a diagnosis or no diagnosis but many don’t thrive in the traditional camp environment and exhibit the need for support socially. Endeavor will allow campers to feel connected to others and feel a sense of belonging in the camp community. Crestwoodcountryday.com New Country Day Camp @ 14th Street Y – New Country Day Camp, one of the 14th Street Y’s summer camps, offers an inclusion program for children entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp is located at the Henry Kaufman camp grounds on Staten Island and welcomes children with high-functioning cognitive, intellectual or developmental differences such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities and sensory & language delays. Campers are fully integrated into the camper program and the camp works to create an ICP, individuated camper plans, for each child. 14streety.org Overnight Camps Camp Akeela – Camp Akeela is a coed overnight camp in Vermont that supports the social growth of their campers and where 38 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 “quirky campers thrive.” Akeela serves children grades 3-10. While some campers have ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s or an Autism Spectrum Disorder, other campers don’t have a formal diagnosis. All campers share in that they are looking to be part of a caring community where they can meet friends that understand them. Campers who attend Akeela enjoy peer interaction but can struggle to make meaningful social connections. At camp, children will practice social skills and gain a feeling of belonging while participating in an array of camp activities. campakeela. com. Camp Ramapo – Camp Ramapo, located in Rhinebeck, NY, is a coed overnight camp for children ages 6-16 with social, emotional or learning challenges, including children on the autism spectrum. The structured program fosters independence, teamwork, positive social skills, increased self-esteem and a sense of community. One of the goals of camp is for children to leave slightly more independent from when they arrived. Campers enjoy traditional camp activities and also work on everyday skills such as making their beds, working in the garden, making a salad and setting a table. ramapoforchildren.org Summit Camp – Summit Camp is a coed overnight camp in Pennsylvania for children ages 8-19 with a variety of developmental, social, emotional and learning issues. Campers have diagnosis that can include Asperger’s, ADD/ADHD, verbal and non-verbal learning disabilities, HFA, speech and language issues and sensory integration issues. Some children may also have gaps in executive function, Tourette’s syndrome or Bi-Polar disorder. All campers have difficulty in peer friendships and can lack social skills to maintain these relationships. The camp provides opportunities to develop and maintain social skills with the goals of building selfconfidence and making lasting friendships, all while participating in fun summer camp activities. summitcamp.com.

Books Best Winter Reading 12 fantastic book selections for children of all ages By Kilani Sierra W inter can be such a magical season filled with outside fun in the snow. For days when it gets too chilly, and staying indoors is a must, kids should still have an enjoyable time. Reading can be a fantastic stimulating activity for kids of all ages, during those blizzard days. There’s nothing better than challenging the mind and filling your child’s imaginations with the wonder of stories. Here is a list of some great reads for those indoor winter days. Early Readers The Missing Mitten Mystery by Steven Kellogg Ages: 4-8 Years The Missing Mitten Mystery follows Annie and her dog, Oscar, as they search for Annie’s red mitten after long day of playing in the snow. They look high and low at every spot they played in, who knows if it’s truly lost, or hidden in plain sight. This book is perfect for showing kids how fun playing in the snow 42 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 can be, but also to be mindful of what they may leave behind during all that fun. The Monster at the End of the Book by Jon Stone Ages: 0-6 Years A classic book for young readers, The Monster at the End of the Book follows our familiar friend Grover as he warns us nonstop about the monster at the end of the book. This book is a fun read with your little one that’ll keep them smiling to the end. I am the Storm by Jane Yolen Ages: 4-9 Years Young children are unfamiliar and also frightened by extreme weather. I am the Storm takes a peek at a tornado, a blizzard, a forest fire, and a hurricane along with warm family stories that portray preparedness and trust. This book teaches kids about the complexity of nature, and how it has much more power than we initially realize, but with the right preparation, they can get through anything that comes their way. Aaron Slater, Illustrated by Andrea Beaty Ages: 4-9 Years Aaron Slater loves hearing and creating stories. One day he is assigned to write a story of his own, but he can’t seem to decipher the squiggles on the page. He now has to find his own way of telling stories that are unique to who he is. This book helps kids explore their imaginative selves and allows them see that they too can create things that come to their mind, no matter the setback. Upper-Level Readers COG by Greg van Eekhout Ages: 10-12 Years COG follows five robots on an unforgettable journey to rescue their inventor. Cog is a young robot that has been left damaged after an accident. When he wakes up, he’s in an unknown lab and the scientist who created him is missing. With the help of 4 accomplices, Cog starts a mission to find her and stop the corporation controlling all of them. This is a fun adventure book that’ll surely keep your child reading for more. The Sea in Winter by Christine Day Ages: 8-12 Years Maisie Cannon is not excited for her winter family road trip to the Makah community where her mother grew up. After she hurt her leg and wasn’t able to keep up with her ballet training, her emotions took a turn for the

worst. She has to work through her emotions to find her joy again, and maybe this trip will help her do just that. Houdini and Me by Dan Gutman Ages: 10-12 Years Harry has always admired the escape artist Houdini. He lives in Houdini’s old New York City house, and basically knows anything there is to know about him. So, when Houdini claims to be contacting him from beyond the grave, Harry can’t help but listen to his favorite magician. Is it worth learning the secrets of Houdini’s tricks, or will a trick eventually be played on Henry? Too Bright to See by Kyle Lukoff Ages: 10-12 Years Best Friends, Bug and Moira, have the next two months of summer to prepare for middle school. For Moira that’s learning about makeup, clothes, and boys. For Bug, that’s trying to untangle the mystery of the ghost that his haunting her home, and her. Bug must figure out what the ghost is trying to tell her, and what she is deep down trying to tell her self about who she is. 8th Grade & Young Adult Readers Pony by R. J. Palacio Ages: 13-15 Years Silas wakes up to his father being taken away by three menacing horsemen. Along with his ghost companion Mittenwool and a pony that has showed up on his doorstep, Silas goes on a perilous journey to find his father. This is a great adventure book for young adult readers who want to read a story of self-discovery in the face of danger. You Have a Match: A Novel by Emma Lord Ages: 13-18 Years Abby signs up for a DNA service, and finds out she has a secret older sister. She decides to meet up with her long-lost sister, Savannah, during summer camp and find out why her parents gave her up for adoption. During this search for answers, she finds out that Savanah isn’t what she expected, and her parents are hiding secrets that can change life as she knows it. Ski Weekend by Rektok Ross Ages: 14-18 Years Sam is going on a road trip to Senior Ski weekend that she’s dreading. Along the ride is her brother, his best friend Gavin, Gavin’s dog, and three other classmates. On the way, the SUV crashes into a snowbank. Sam and her friends soon find themselves stranded in the mountains with no cell phone service and freezing temperatures fast approaching. Soon the elements of nature take a turn for the worst and the need for survival become their only hope in getting through this ski weekend. Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley Ages: 14-18 Daunis Fontaine dreams of a fresh start at college, away from all the things that don’t make her fit in in her hometown and nearby Ojibwe reservation. But tragedy strikes and she must stay home to look after her fragile mother. Daunis then witnesses a murder that sweeps her up into an FBI investigation about a new lethal drug. Using her chemistry and native roots, Duanis tries to solve the source of drug before more people get hurt. February 2022 | New York Family 43

Food Valentine’s Day Treats Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato shares two easy favorites W e love a good excuse to whirl up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and One Potato, always has delicious recipes perfect for the entire family. Make these super easy treats in minutes as each recipe takes less than 15 minutes, with one not even having to go into the oven. Frankly, when it comes to cooking with kids in the kitchen, these are precisely the recipes we love. Puff Pastry Berry Hearts Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Makes: about 18 hearts (depending on the size of the cookie cutter) Ingredients: • 1 cup whipping cream • 1 teaspoon powdered sugar • 1 package frozen puff pastry, defrosted • A half a cup fresh raspberries (or mixed berries) How to make: 1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 2. Unfold the puff pastry and cut 44 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 into hearts using heart-shaped cookie cutters. 3. Place the puff pastry hearts on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. 4. In the bowl of a standing mixer, or with an electric mixer whip the cream on medium- high speed for 2-3 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat on high for 30 more seconds or until thick and fluffy. 5. Remove hearts from the oven and allow to cool completely. Slice hearts in half. Top the bottom half with whipped cream and berries, and place the other half on top to form a sandwich.

Heart Rice Crispy Treats Prep Time: 8 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Makes: about 14 (2 inch) hearts Ingredients: • 1 cup brown rice syrup • 1 cup smooth peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter) • 4 cups organic crispy brown rice cereal • 1 cup freeze dried raspberries or strawberries (can be found at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or most any health food store) How to make: 1. In a large bowl, combine the rice crisps and the freeze dried fruit. 2. In a large sauce pan, heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter over low heat and whisk until melted and combined, about 2 minutes. 3. Remove sauce pan from heat and pour over rice crisps in a large bowl. 3. Stir with a plastic spatula until completely combined. 4. Pour into a greased 8 x 8 inch pan and press down to flatten the top (sometimes I put a zipper bag on my hand like a glove, to press into the pan and flatten the treats) 5. Cool for 5 minutes and then use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut into hearts. 347-878-3813 • www.imagineworksonline.com We’re so Social Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! Check out our new site! We’ve given our New York Family website a major makeover Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! February 2022 | New York Family 45

Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction By Cris Pearlstein A week after my daughter started preschool my husband and I attended a virtual parents happy hour. This meet-and-greet Zoom party was meant to replace the in-person party they usually throw every September, where parents bond and become best friends (or so I’ve heard). But these days things are different so there we were, one square on a screen, trying to be friendly and engaged from our couch. It came time to go around and introduce ourselves, say where we’re from, and what we each do for work. As each square came to life and told their story I noticed my heart start to beat fast and hard out of my chest. Mom after mom relayed their job—lawyer, marine biologist, chef, tech-y start-up person—and it became clear I was the only one who didn’t have a full-time job to relay. At that point in my life I was a former fashion editor, turned stay-at-home mom, who was sorta kinda trying to be a freelance writer. I was already embarrassed about how my professional life had stalled (thanks 4 rounds of IVF, 2 cross-country moves, and a little something called a Global Pandemic), and being the only one without a career on this call only made it worse. The shame was very real, and I was so relieved when, by some stroke of luck, the group got distracted talking about bedtime routines and my turn was miraculously skipped. Phew. The reason I’m sharing this story is that when I first met Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled, and started following her account, I felt a moment of recognition. An undeniable comfort. Or as the kids say, I felt seen. Not only is she a fellow mom (of 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Lyla), but she also took a step back from her professional path to focus on her family, and then, as a result, found herself on a new path, just like I did. After reading her thoughtful articles (on topics like navigating grief over an old career), her smart posts (on common fears like losing your identity as a SAHM), and her useful script templates (like one titled Guide to Preparing for a Career Pause), I thought back to that Zoom call. Had I come across her platform earlier 46 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 I would have been prepared for the what do you do for work? question. I would have been armed with the language to help communicate the phase of life I was in, and I would have known it was ok to take a step back without throwing in the proverbial towel. I would have also known that motherhood is full of different seasons, none of which are permanent, and, above all, that I can be both an ambitious woman and a stay-at-home mom—something I never accepted before coming across her platform. So if you are sitting here reading this and you too are suddenly having that feeling of recognition, know that I see you. Neha sees you. You too can be both. If you’ve ever been insecure about the what do you do for work? question, then our interview with Neha Ruch, mom and founder of @motheruntitled, is for you. Here, she shares her modern definition of ambition, how the duality of the stay-at-home mom vs working mom concepts are no longer relevant, and why leaning into early motherhood can actually help your career in the long run. Talk to me about the moment you decided to start Mother Untitled, and what your mission is for the platform. I started Mother Untitled after my first year in motherhood in 2017. I’d made the choice to pause, and eventually downshifted into consulting only two days a week. When I graduated business school there was such a stigma, the Lean In movement was at its peak and it was driving a lot of the messaging around women in the workplace. So even though I felt really confident and clear in that choice, I was certainly feeling the judgments about it. That Thanksgiving there was a conversation where I more acutely noticed the contrast between myself and my circle, and observed the disempowering narratives and stigmas surrounding the choice to stay home and downshift to focus on family. So during one of my son’s naps that holiday week, I wrote out a mission to create a new narrative, and a place for like-minded women in this stage of life. I started tinkering with the name, bought a domain, and

Photo by Yumi Matsuo February 2022 | New York Family 47

ourselves. We need to give ourselves that window to make the right choices for our families, but really the onus is on culture and it starts with allowing moms the grace to be in the in between. began to write blog posts. Over the following six weeks, I recruited a friend to design the site, tapped some mom friends to weigh in, and launched a week after my son’s first birthday. I think of Mother Untitled’s job as twofold: to help women feel confident in this stage of life, and to help society re-examine the opportunity for growth in motherhood. In doing both, we allow women to openly embrace this part of their life without penalty on the other side. Ultimately, our culture’s recognition of moms as relevant and connected during these years allows female talent greater confidence in returning to work and advocating their worth. In the absence of having the built-in maternity time that many other countries have, women in the U.S. have to create it for On your platform you talk about the “grey area”— what is it and why is it something that society should be paying more attention to? The black and white notions of the stay-at-home mom and working mom are so antiquated. There’s so much space in between those two concepts, which includes women taking thoughtful pauses—that’s the grey area. I believe I am here now because of the time I took off. It allowed me to grow personally, to check my ego, to experiment in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I was lucky to find my own spot in the grey area, but I think especially now since the pandemic, there is a wide range of freelance and flex opportunities, and this conversation is growing. Flexibility has become a critical value. It’s a really empowered moment in time where women get a chance, if they have the privilege to be able to, to stop and reevaluate what works for them right now. For a long time I think we associated the SAHM mom with luxury, but really I think the privilege isn’t to stay at home or to go to work—the privilege is to get to choose. It’s not just about if you have the resources to stay home, it’s also whether you have the resources to go back to work. It can swing both ways. What should more people know about women who are in that “grey area”? What should employers and hiring managers know about them? I’ve now interviewed over 200 women who have chosen paths that make more room for motherhood. These women bring an average of 12 years of prior career experience, and have intentionally decided to recalibrate for this chapter of their lives. There is substantial personal development and skillset expansion in motherhood—raising young kids is like leadership training in creativity, efficiency, communication, and The Small Talk Cheat Sheet Talking to people during the early days of a career shift or pause can be anxiety-inducing. Here’s Neha’s script on how to nail it with confidence: flexibility. Right now I get to stay home with my kids. Empowerment comes through when you keep a positive spin on the language. Start With the Phrase “Right now…” Life is a long game and this is simply one chapter. Be Specific Talk about side projects, interests, and future plans or goals in case something resonates with whomever you’re speaking to—this time is ripe for networking! Own Your Choice Follow “Right now…” with “I get to…” because it’s a privilege to have this 48 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Keep It Short I keep my word count to a minimum. Get comfortable with not needing to make everyone understand every detail. As long as you understand your decision, that’s all that matters. Practice I know it sounds silly, but you’ve just made a major life change. Change can trip anyone up no matter who you are.

empathy. We are also living in a time where technology allows constant connection and learning. That means women have an opportunity to flex their creative muscles, stay on top of industry shifts, network, and even sharpen the skills specific to their industry in digital formats. Taking a pause often gives them room to clarify what they want their contribution and impact to be, so you’re looking at a group of highly motivated, thoughtful women. “There is substantial personal development and skillset expansion in motherhood—raising young kids is like leadership training in creativity, efficiency, communication, and empathy. “ What advice do you have for women in the grey area navigating the question of what they do for work? And what advice do you have for women in the throes of making that choice? I have a whole script for it! [See sidebar] But women should know this doesn’t have to be the only choice they’re going to make. They can reevaluate at any time. When women write in, that’s the single thing that helps them reconcile whatever they choose. I have women in the community who decided to do a test period, they went back to work full time and it wasn’t right, so they dialed it down to flex time, and maybe that wasn’t quite right either. Using that period, whether it’s one year or two years, as an experiment and an exploration goes back to the idea that it’s not a fixed choice. It’s not so black and white. The best gift you can give yourself (and the piece of advice women respond to the most) is that no one else has to understand your decision. The job is to understand it yourself. But we live in a society that has attached a lot of worth to what you do, so to be able to navigate with more confidence is important, which means knowing how to tell your story. I just think words matter. Talk to me about your definition of ambition. Why do you think moms should rethink that word? After I had children, I recalibrated my versions of balance over and over, shifting from staying at home entirely, to freelancing alongside motherhood, to eventually working part-time two days a week. With each shift, I had to be clear on what success looked like because even measuring myself against the year before wasn’t fair, and would set me up for failure if I didn’t recalibrate. When we compare ourselves to other people’s success metrics or optimize for the wrong metrics, that’s when insecurity and unhappiness creep in. Ambition can come in a lot of different forms, but I think women feel like they are somehow letting down the generation before them if they choose to shift their ambition to family life. But, for the sake of everyone’s mental health, we need to change that because we’re not operating in the 1970s anymore. If we can reframe ambition as trusting that we can make the right choices for our whole selves, including family, it allows us the confidence to keep growing. Whether the choice is to be a working mother, a fully at-home mother, or a mother in the grey area, if it lets you and your partner be the best versions of yourselves, then your kids are going to be alright. It’s important to tune into what’s right for right now. February 2022 | New York Family 49

tech The 9 Best Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts By Maya LaidLer T ikTok is currently one of the most popular apps for kids, teens, and adults. Especially for kids, TikTok can be a learning platform as well as an entertainment platform with all of the kid-friendly content on it. If your kid is under the age of 13 and wants to use the app, there is a section of the app where kids are only allowed to see clean and curated videos. They are also not allowed to comment, search, or post their own videos to the platform. With so many different videos and accounts on the platform, it is important to watch videos that are worth your time and are actually entertaining. Katzil Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over ten years. Kids especially love the unrestricted amount of creativity they can use in the Minecraft world. Katzil is a TikTok account that showcases her own creations in Minecraft with timelapse footage and popular music that can inspire kids to create their own unique, magical builds. Ealingfans Catburnsglass Hankgreen1 For more of a relaxing but interesting TikTok page, you can check out Netflix star Cat Burns’ TikTok page where she shows the different ways that she blows glass into incredible objects of art. Get captivated by the mesmerising process of glass blowing. Hank Green, most known for his crash course YouTube videos that have been shown in classrooms across the country, has a TikTok account where he spreads positivity, fun facts, and corrects misinformation on the platform. He often reacts to other TikTok videos where he gives his scientific insight and shows his passion for the fun and crazy things that happen in nature. Craftymoms This TikTok is great for both moms and kids, with their fun DIY crafts, life hacks and recipes. Whether you find a DIY christmas tree made out of cardboard or a number association game made of recycled playdough caps, there are plenty of unique ways to have fun with your kids and make something new on this page. Kids also have fun looking at the crafty things that this mom and daughter duo get up to making with all of the fun colors and interesting concepts. 50 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 This account unboxes different toy advent calendars, boxes, and goodie bags in short form multipart video series. The toys are always cute and with added sound effects, the videos keep kids very entertained. Fidget toys often make an appearance on their account with satisfying and calming sounds. Naturalhistorymuseum The Natural History Museum has its own TikTok! They post long and very interesting fun fact videos about their exhibits and human history. From facts about sharks and dodos to dinosaur bones and mammoths, there are so many interesting facts to learn on their account. There were even frequent guest appearances from Neil DeGrasse Tyson during World Space Week, who also has his own TikTok account. Jiffpom You have probably seen or heard of Jiff the Pomeranian online and now this cute little dog has his own Tik Tok account! On his account, you will be able to watch Jiff go on fun adventures and try out cute trends that all kids will love. Slime As many parents know- kids LOVE slime. Parents also know that slime can get very messy when playing with it in the house. To give you a break from the cleaning, but also still letting your kids have some fun, this slime Tik Tok account is the perfect way to keep them occupied. nasablueberry1 If your kids are obsessed with all things space, they will love watching this account! Alyssa Carson makes videos that feature astronaut history, fun outer space trivia and so much more.

