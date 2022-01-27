Bronx Family - February 2022

February 2022 newyorkfamily.com Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on leaning in — in a new direction Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts Healthy Smiles What to know about your child’s teeth Register for our Camp Fairs See page 27

State of the Art Dental Facility • Kid Friendly We Welcome Little Smiles! Dr. Dionne Finlay, Pediatric Dentist Dr. Angelina Adames, Dentist Dr. Jennifer Dang, Orthodontist 2100 Bartow Ave., Suite 246 Bay Plaza, Coop City Next to AMC & Dalls BBQ

contents February 2022 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 24 pg. 30 pg. 26 pg. 28 FEATURES 10 | Podcasts 8 fun and educational picks 12 | Education Considering a Catholic school education 28 | Cover- Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction 30 | Tech The 9 best kid-friendly Tik Tok accounts Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note pg. 12 Directories 18 | Charter School Listings 16 | Camps Camps for kids with special needs 24 | Health A parent’s guide to your child’s dental care 26 | Food Valentine’s Day sweet treats on the Cover Photo: Yumi Matsuo | yumimatsuostudio.com Makeup: Corey Sanders | coreysandersmakeup.com Written by: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 3

APPLY ONLINE FOR OUR APRIL 15 , 2022 LOTTERY! JOIN US FOR AN OPEN HOUSE February 3rd, 4:30pm - 6:30pm February 19th, 10am - 2pm March 3rd, 4pm - 7pm March 19th, 10am - 2pm April 1st, 4:30pm - 7:30pm April 9th, 10am - 2pm For reservations, email mdiaz@aecicharterhs.org NYC Charter High School For Computer Engineering and Innovation Mission Instructional Model The culture of our school is driven by our commitment to the school’s Core Values:  Computer Engineering & Innovation course work  Intensive college preparation with college visits PERSEVERANCE, ACHIEVEMENT, INTEGRITY, AND RESPECT. AECI II is a Computer Engineering & Innovation themed high school located in the South Bronx- District 9. Our student body is culturally diverse with an average attendance rate of 95%. AECI II emphasizes science and math proficiency, effective communication, and critical thinking skills through standards-based curriculum that meets or exceeds the New York State Learning Standards. Our school includes sports teams, after-school activities, and student centered clubs. For the school year 2021-2022, AECI II provides students with a rigorous program including Computer S 3D Printing and Web Page Design.  College counseling at every grade level  Social & emotional focus to support whole student  Hybrid platform utilized for in-person and remote learning  Every student provided a Chromebook and Health and Safety  Digital Temperature scanning performed daily  UV Lighting to disinfect classrooms  PPE Equipment provided daily  HEPA Air Filtration units utilized in all Classrooms Location 116 East 169 Street Bronx, NY 10452 VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY NOW! www.aeci2charterhs.org/registration/ 646-741-7470 NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS www.aeci2charterhs.org Click on REGISTRATION www.aeci2charterhs.org 4 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 www.facebook.com/AECI2NYC www.twitter.com/AECI2NYC

¡APLICAR EN LÍNEA PARA NUESTRA LOTERÍA EL 15 DE ABRIL DE 2022! ÚNETE A NOSOTROS PARA UNA CASA ABIERTA 3 de febrero, 4:30pm - 6:30pm 19 de febrero, 10am - 2pm 3 de marzo, 4pm - 7pm 19 de marzo, 10am - 2pm 1 de abril, 4:30pm - 7:30pm 9 de abril, 10am - 2pm Para reservas, envíe un correo electrónico a mdiaz@aecicharterh.org Escuela Secundaria Charter de NYC Para Computación Ingenieria e Innovacion Misión Modelo Instructivo La cultura de nuestra escuela está impulsada por nuestro compromiso con los valores fundamentales de la escuela: PERSEVERANCIA, LOGRO, INTEGRIDAD Y RESPETO. AECI II es una escuela secundaria con temática de Ingeniería e Innovación en Computación ubicada en el Distrito 9 del Sur del Bronx. Nuestro cuerpo estudiantil es culturalmente diverso con una tasa promedio de asistencia del 95%. AECI II enfatiza el dominio de las ciencias y matemáticas, la comunicación efectiva y las habilidades de pensamiento crítico a través de un plan de estudios basado en estándares que cumple o supera los Estándares de aprendizaje del estado de Nueva York. Nuestra escuela incluye equipos deportivos, actividades extracurriculares y clubes centrados en los estudiantes. Para el año escolar 2021-2022, AECI II ofrece a los estudiantes un programa riguroso que incluye informática, programación, Microsoft Office, impresión 3D y diseño de páginas web.  Trabajo del curso básico de Ingeniería e Innovación en Computació  Preparación universitaria intensiva con visitas a la universidad  Cultura positiva de altas expectativas y respeto mutuo  Asesoramiento universitario en todos los niveles  Enfoque social y emocional para apoyar el desarrollo integral del estudiante  Plataforma de aprendizaje híbrida utilizada para aprendizaje en persona y remoto Salud y Seguridad  Uso de iluminación ultravioleta para desinfectar los salones de clases a diario  Unida en todas los clases  Equipo de EPP proporcionado diariamente  Escaneo de temperatura digital realizado diariamente Ubicación 116 East 169 Street Bronx, NY 10452 ¡VISITE NUESTRA PÁGINA WEB PARA APLICAR! www.aeci2charterhs.org/registration/ 646-741-7470 Aceptando Aplicaciones www.aeci2charterhs.org Haga clic en REGISTRO www.aeci2charterhs.org www.facebook.com/AECI2NYC www.twitter.com/AECI2NYC February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Director: Donna Duarte-Ladd Associate Publisher: Erin Brof Advertising Director: Stacie Goldberg Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Partnership Managers: Lauren Alperin, Lauren Anchin, Joan Bergman, Mary Cassidy, Shelli Goldberg-Peck, Annene Guertin, LynnMarie Hanley, Lisa Herlihy, Janine Mulé, Selene Rodriguez, Nina Spiegelman, Gwen Tomaselli Marketing & Strategy Director: Rosalia Bobé Sales & Marketing Coordinator: Mykael Fields Art Director: Leah Mitch Nina Gallo Photography February — Bold Moves We’re thrilled to share that New York Family is growing as we have merged with New York Metro Parents, (publishers of Big Apple Parent, Brooklyn Parent, Queens Parent, Westchester Parent, Long Island Parent, Staten Island Parent and Rockland Parent), who are now part of New York Family Media. We are excited to expand our reach as well and focus more on the early stages of parenting with Mommybites.com and the community of families planning a Bar or Bat Mitzvah with Mitzvahmarket.com. And there is the keyword… community. We do this because we are also parents, and we get it — we want our readers to be fully informed, as having thoughtful information is a huge key to parenting our kids. So expect more — articles, guides, and advice on newyorkfamily.com and directories, event profiles at nymetroparents.com. This month in our February issue, you’ll find Charter School Listings (page 18) to guide you and your family. We have helpful articles like How to Keep Your Kids Teeth Healthy (page 24), Podcasts for Kids (page 10), and an insightful profile on our cover mom, Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled on being a SAHM and leaning into a new direction (page 28). New direction? We’re all in! Donna and New York Family Media Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Editor at large: Cris Pearlstein Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Océane Goriou, Kilani Sierra, Liana Vazquez Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps COO: Clifford Luster 2021 New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence in Website Design and the Silver Award for Excellence overall. New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in the city! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2022 Queens Family Media, LLC

S, D I S C I P LI N EA KN CHI NG G O TEA O ND D St. Raymond Elementary School S NE OWLEDGE Where Your Child Is PartRSof Our Family FO R OV E S, ES D I S C I P LI N EA ND We offer full-day academic programs for Pre-K3 through Grade 8, advanced level math and science, honors and remediation programs, computer and science labs, sports, a fitness S center, and R A a broad array of OV E R 150 YE extracurricular activities. R 150 YE A KN OWLEDGE Now scheduling Information Sessions and Private Tours by appointment only. Call 718-597-3232 ext. 2232. AFFORDABLE TUITION SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FREE BREAKFAST PROGRAM SS , D I S C I P LI N KN OWLEDGE FO St. Raymond Elementary School EA CHI NG G O TEA O NE ND D AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM RO VER 150 YEA RS Fr. James Cruz, Pastor | Eugene Scanlon, Principal 2380 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 718-597-3232 • www.straymondelementary.org February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 7

ENROLLING FOR 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR NYC CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR ARCHITECTURE ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES MISSION: To provide a rigorous college readiness program and career preparatory learning environment that provides students with a foundation of the necessary skills to pursue college or a career in the architecture, engineering, and the construction industries. INSTRUCTIONAL MODEL: • 98% Graduation Rate • Rigorous college course sequence that allows students to earn college credits while attending AECI. • Architectural Drawing, Drafting, Revit, and AutoCad classes prepare students for certification exams in the architecture field. • Robust Internships and partnerships provide our students with scholarships in the architecture field. • Six counselors on staff to support whole student development. • AECI Core Values of Perseverance, Achievement, Integrity and Respect develop our students into young professionals. HEALTH AND SAFETY • Use of UV Lighting to disinfect classrooms daily • HEPA Air Filtration units utilized in all AECI classrooms PPE Equipment (hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes) provided daily • Digital temperature scanning performed daily • Tri-Fold screens utilized at every student desk • Every student provided with a Chromebook and Wifi connectivity device to support our hybrid learning model LOCATION Community School District 7, South Bronx 838 Brook Avenue, Bronx NY 10451 OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 19th, 10am-1pm (bad weather date Feb. 26th) March 19th, 10am-1pm (bad weather date Mar. 26th) VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO ENROLL NOW! – WWW.AECICHARTERHS.ORG – 646-400-5566 LEARN ABOUT AECI. IN PERSON SCHOOL TOURS AVAILABLE BY APPT. Contact Ms. Harrigan at 646-400-5566 x. 3054 admissions@aecicharterhs.org WWW.AECICHARTERHS.ORG 8 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 WWW.INTRAGRAM.COM/AECINYC GRADUATION 2016-2017 2017-2018 2018-2019 2019-2020 RATE 97% 95% 95% 98% WWW.TWITTER.COM/AECINYC

INSCRIPCIÓN PARA: AÑO ESCOLAR 2022-2023 Escuela Secundaria Autónoma de la Ciudad de Nueva York para la Ingeniería Arquitectónica y las Industrias de la Construcción MISIÓN: Proporcionar un programa riguroso de preparación para la universidad y un entorno de aprendizaje preparatorio para la carrera que brinde a los estudiantes una base de las habilidades necesarias para seguir la universidad o una carrera en las industrias de arquitectura, ingeniería y construcción. MODELO INSTRUCTIVO: • Tasa de graduación del 98% • Secuencia de cursos universitarios rigurosos que permite a los estudiantes obtener créditos universitarios mientras asisten a AECI • Las clases de dibujo arquitectónico, dibujo, Revit y AutoCad preparan a los estudiantes para los exámenes de certificación en el campo de la arquitectura. • Prácticas sólidas y las asociaciones brindan a nuestros estudiantes las herramientas necesarias en el campo de la arquitectura. • Seis consejeras disponibles en el personal para apoyar el desarrollo integral del estudiante. • Los valores fundamentales de AECI de perseverancia, logros, integridad y respeto convierten a nuestros estudiantes en jóvenes profesionales. SALUD Y SEGURIDAD • Uso de iluminación ultravioleta para desinfectar los salones de clases a diario • Unidades de filtración de aire HEPA utilizadas en todas los clases en AECI • Equipo de EPP (desinfectante de manos, mascarillas y toallitas desinfectantes) proporcionado diariamente • Escaneo de temperatura digital realizado diariamente • Pantallas de tres pliegues utilizadas en todos los escritorios • Cada estudiante se proporciona una computadora Chromebook y conectividad wifi dispositivo para apoyar nuestro modelo de aprendizaje híbrido UBICACIÓN Distrito Escolar Comunitario 7, South Bronx 838 Brook Avenue, Bronx NY 10451 CASA ABIERTA: Feb. 19th, 10am-1pm (Fecha de mal tiempo 2/26) March 19th, 10am-1pm (Fecha de mal tiempo 3/26) ¡VISITE NUESTRA PAGINA WEB PARA INSCRIBIRSE! – WWW.AECICHARTERHS.ORG – 646-400-5566 PARA MÁS INFORMACIÓN SOBRE AECI / VISITAS ESCOLARES EN PERSONA DISPONIBLE – CON CITA PREVIA Comuníquese con la Sra. Harrigan al 646-400-5566 x. 3054 admissions@aecicharterhs.org WWW.AECICHARTERHS.ORG WWW.INTRAGRAM.COM/AECINYC GRADUATION 2016-2017 2017-2018 2018-2019 2019-2020 RATE 97% 95% 95% 98% WWW.TWITTER.COM/AECINYC February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 9

Podcasts Podcasts for Kids 8 fun and educational picks By Olivia HaverOn A s winter continues to become increasingly cold outside, this means more time in the house. This could also mean more screen time for your kids. Podcasts are one way of decreasing your kids screen time while also expanding their general understanding of the world! Podcasts are becoming extremely popular as a form of audio to learn, read, and simply listen during our daily lives. The realm of podcasts available to kids is quickly expanding and can be beneficial in boosting reading skills, developing communication skills, enhancing imagination, curiosity, and knowledge, and can decrease screen time. Check out these eight fun podcasts for kids that’ll keep your little one entertained! The Past and The Curious Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify “The Past and The Curious” is the perfect history podcast for kids and their families to listen to together. Host Mick Sullivan recounts the little known details about wellknown people and events in history. From episodes on spies, to George Washington’s escapades as he entered his presidency, “The Past and The Curious” makes history fun for people of all ages! Each episode includes a professional music score as well as an important song. Wow in the World Available on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and RSS Link Join Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz as they share the latest news in science, technology, and innovation. Each story and episode’s goal is to provide kids with insight, hope, and agency that’ll make them say ‘WOW.’ Each 10 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 episode also parallels a fun and free print out activity or experiment. Created by Tinkercast, this company provides multiple podcasts that will WOW kids of all ages. Tumble Available on RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Spotify “Tumble” is a science podcast for kids as hosts Lindsey and Marshall ask questions, share mysteries, and discuss what science is all about. Two beliefs are at the core of the Tumble Podcast: if kids understand science, ultimately the world will be a better place, and there should be more podcasts designed for kids. Science is a process that can be a struggle within society, and by teaching kids the importance of science while they

are young, they’ll be able to grow, learn, and understand the necessity of scientific literacy. What if World Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify On each episode of “What if World” Mr. Eric takes a “What if?” question from a child and spins it into an exciting story for the listener. What would happen if “a tiny dragon lived in the closet”? Or “if cats ruled the world?” Enter the “What if ” World and experience the unknown and the questionable. You and your child can even visit the What If World Twitter to use the generator to find a question that has kids tell a story of their own! Noodle Loaf Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, Stitcher and more! “Noodle Loaf” is an interactive podcast created by Dan Saks and his two kids that looks into the world of music, and music Felde is devoted to middle school books and readers featuring a trio of students who discuss their favorite book, interview with the author, as well as a celebrity guest. Book Club for Kids originated in 2000 as a talk show on KPCC and cable, before being relaunched as a podcast in 2015. Book Club for Kids also allows kids to be on the show, all you need is your smartphone! education. The 10-minute episodes include movement activities, rhythm games, learning, all including fun music. In addition to the podcast, Saks created original videos based on podcast episodes that includes an interactive game designed to teach music concepts. This show is perfect for kids 3-9 years old. The Radio Adventures of Eleanor Amplified Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify Geared more towards the middle school listener, you can listen to Eleanor Amplified, middle school reporter, foil devious plots and outwit villains with the goal of finding the big story. While an entertaining podcast, it also helps to prepare kids to appreciate the art of journalism and to make smart media choices in the future. Eleanor Amplified is recommended for kids ages 8-12. Book Club for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, and Spotify This free, 20-minute podcast hosted by Kitty Like You: Mindfulness for Kids Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, RadioPublic, and more! “Like You” is a mindfulness podcast for kids, which uses breathing, affirmations, music, and imagination to explore feeling, selfesteem, and grow empathy in a relaxing way. This fun podcast for kids allows your child to seek out the beauty within themselves and the world. Compared to other podcasts on this list, “Like You” provides a calming experience where instead of discovering the science and listening to stories, they can learn more about themselves and the techniques that can help with stress and anxiety in the future. UPK3 to 8th Grade After-School until 6PM Music, Art, Chess, Peer Tutoring, Dance Team, Coding, Engineering and Robotics February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 11

Education Considering a Catholic School for Your Family By Jaclyn Griffith I t’s hard to imagine a decision that impacts your child’s present and future more than the decision of which school they will attend. Academics, community, relationships, location, guiding principles—all of these are sure to influence your family’s school choice. While considering the overwhelming number of options, it’s important for parents to understand the benefits of a Catholic school education in New York City. For more than 200 years, Catholic schools in New York City have provided an education that is both academically rigorous and firmly rooted in the Catholic faith. Today, more than 67,000 students in grades pre-K through twelve are served by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York, which includes rural, urban, and suburban Catholic schools in the ten southern counties of New York State. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York describe their mission as follows: “To ensure our schools are Christ-centered, academically excellent, and welcoming communities that teach students to be life-long learners and leaders energized by fidelity to Christ, the Church, and one another.” But students need not be Catholic 12 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 to attend a Catholic school; children of all faiths are welcome to experience the benefits of a Catholic school education. The success of Catholic school students Each year, 99 percent of high school seniors from the Archdiocese of Catholic Schools will graduate, and the vast majority of these students will go on to college. When comparing scores on state tests of English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, Catholic school students outperform New York State and City public school students, as well as most charter school students. The Archdiocese insists that it is the Catholic approach that leads to high success rates for its students. By seeing each student as a child of God with individual needs, while simultaneously encouraging students to embrace that they are part of a larger, global community, the “stewardship of the whole person” is prioritized. In other words, students are guided to understand their talents, find meaning in their lives, build upon their strengths, and develop self-discipline and confidence. They are not only expected but prepared and encouraged to become compassionate leaders of society. The Archdiocese reminds parents that “the Catholic school experience is an unparalleled opportunity to develop a child’s mind, heart and soul.” Religion and academics go handin-hand What exactly do the religion classes and the traditional academic courses look like at Catholic schools in New York City? The Archdiocese ensures that the ideals of the Gospel support the “substance and structure” of all lessons in Catholic schools. These 67,000 students proudly share their faith through daily prayer, regular mass as a school community, and participating in Christian service. At the same time, traditional academics at Catholic schools are grounded in the skills necessary to prepare students for success outside of school and church. These skills vary between school communities, as each group of students requires an individualized approach to reach their fullest potential. In all schools, the curricula are forward-focused and aim to make students competitive in our increasingly complex world. To do so, they incorporate technology, advanced math, hands-on science, foreign language study, and a variety of classes in the arts. In addition to students of all faiths being welcome to experience a Catholic school education, students of all social class backgrounds are welcome as well, as needbased scholarships are available for students and families. Students with special needs are also welcome to attend Catholic schools, and the Catholic teachings surrounding

St. Helena Elementary School A Total School Program Virtual Tour available on our website. • Full Day UPK • Schedule: 8:00 am to 2:35 pm • Breakfast Program Available (beginning at 7:00 am) • After School Programs to 6:00 pm (FREE for grades 6, 7 & 8) • Academics - According to New York State Board of Regents Requirements • Foreign Language Instruction in grades K-8 • Accredited by AdvancEd • 2 to 1 ratio of laptops to students • CYO Sports, National Junior Honor Society • Last year our 8th Graders earned $300,000 in H.S. Scholorships • Free 3K Classes A Safe Passage Through Childhood/A Solid Religious Foundation As seen in the Daily News on December 19, 2006 - Catholic school keeps faiths “All God’s children” welcome “There is a wonderful family atmosphere here. In the Parkchester area, you have all these faiths. It doesn’t matter if your neighbor is Muslim or Catholic. They’re still your neighbor.” — Richard Meller, 2050 Benedict Ave. School entrance on Benedict Avenue between Pugsley Ave. & Olmstead Ave. Bronx, NY 10462 718-892-3234 www.sthelenaschoolbronxny.org February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 13

Education one-on-one nurturing ensure a supportive environment for students of all abilities. Safety during the COVID-19 pandemic Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York choose to view our current challenges as a chance “to reinforce core values” and to “reimagine education in a positive, formative, and future-oriented manner to soar into the future with pride and confidence.” This means that Catholic schools in New York City continue to lead with compassion, in-person, as they remain adaptable to all necessary safety precautions. Currently, Catholic schools are required to maintain six feet of distance between cohorts of students, and students within each cohort must maintain at least three feet of distance from each other. All members of the school community must always wear masks indoors. Hallway, classroom, and entrance/ exit traffic must be clearly labeled to avoid crowding at any time. Proper ventilation is essential, including keeping doors and windows open and fans on when it is possible and comfortable to do so. Staff in charge of sanitizing and disinfecting schools are aware of their incredibly important responsibility to help limit the spread of germs on surfaces during this time. Teachers, students, and all staff members must stay home from school if they do not feel well, even if they haven’t received a COVID-19 test or test results yet. Anyone who has been within six feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time must also stay home. Every morning before school, parents must complete the Daily Health Screening Checklist for themselves and their children. If anyone answers yes to any of the questions about COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, the child must stay home from school and contact the school principal immediately. Perhaps most importantly, the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York understand the important of staying flexible and adaptable during the pandemic. The safety and academic prosperity of students is prioritized always, and to do so, they remain willing to make changes when called for by the CDC or by the school community. In case of an emergency, PRESTON HIGH SCHOOL Catholic schools are prepared to shift to a full or partial remote learning schedule. For more information about the exact procedures for cases of COVID-19 in Catholic schools, see the 2021 Catholic Schools Reopening Plan. What sets Catholic schools apart from the rest? Ultimately, the values of a Catholic education work to develop a person intellectually, socially, and morally. School choice is pivotal for families, as students can sometimes spend more time with their school communities than with parents or siblings. When choosing what community will help raise their child, parents will inevitably wonder about the values of that community and how their child will soar within it. The Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York aim to provide “academic excellence in a safe, nurturing environment for all [their] students, enabling them to become productive citizens for today’s society.” The unique environment offered by the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York should certainly be considered by any parent deciding what kind of education they want for their child. We have faith in Your future Accepted Students Night Why Preston? ࠮ VM NYHK\H[LZ HJJLW[LK [V H ^PKL ]HYPL[` VM JVSSLNLZ HUK \UP]LYZP[PLZ ࠮ *VSSLNL PU [OL /PNO :JOVVS WYVNYHT! K\HS JYLKP[ JV\YZLZ ^P[O :<5@ (SIHU` LHYU \W [V VUL ZLTLZ[LY VY TVYL VM JVSSLNL JYLKP[ ^OPSL H[[LUKPUN 7/: ࠮ *SHZZ VM ^HZ H^HYKLK V]LY TPSSPVU PU ZJOVSHYZOPWZ HUK NYHU[Z ࠮ 6]LY JS\IZ HUK L_[YHJ\YYPJ\SHYZ [V L_WSVYL Join us on February 3, 2022 at 6:30 pm ࠮ 4LL[ V\Y MHJ\S[` HUK Z[\KLU[Z ࠮ ;V\Y V\Y JHTW\Z ࠮ 3LHYU HIV\[ V\Y HJHKLTPJ ZVJPHS HUK ZWPYP[\HS WYVNYHTZ HUK KPZJV]LY OV^ H 7YLZ[VU LK\JH[PVU ^PSS LTWV^LY `V\Y JOPSK [V ILJVTL H JVTWHZZPVUH[L SLHKLY MVY JOHUNL PU [OLPY ^VYSK ;V HJJLW[ V\Y VɈLY VM HKTPZZPVU ]PZP[ WYLZ[VUOZ VYN HKTPZZPVUZ -PUHSPaL [OL LUYVSSTLU[ WYVJLZZ WH` `V\Y YLNPZ[YH[PVU MLL HUK ZV T\JO TVYL 2780 Schurz Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 • 718-863-9134 • PrestonHS.org 14 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

ST. THERESA SCHOOL Gives Your Child A Step Ahead With A Solid Academic Foundation, Catholic Values and A Warm, Caring Learning Environment Experience the facilities and learn about the activities enjoyed by all our children. • • • • • • • Before and After-School Programs Breakfast Program Lunch Program Children’s Choir Accelerated Mathematics Program Basketball and Cheerleading Active & Devoted Home/School Association • • • • • Italian language studies Boy and Girl Scout troops Mobil Computer Lab Smartboards in every classroom Physical Education — huge gym • • Middle School Robotics Team CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION ST. THERESA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 2872 St. Theresa Ave., Bronx, New York 10461 Telephone 718-792-3688 Visit our website at sttheresaschoolbronx.org Father Thomas Derivan, PASTOR | Mrs. Josephine Fanelli, PRINCIPAL CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL Belong. Believe. Become. • Specialized academies • Specialized academies in the fields of Medicine, in the ﬁelds of Medicine, Business Law, STEM Business & & Law, andand STEM •• Honors and Advanced Placement classes offered Honors and Advanced • APlacement robust art program classes oﬀered •• Competitive sports A robust art program program and rich extracurricular activities • Competitive sports • Academic scholarships and financial aid available program and rich • Millions of dollars in college scholarships and extracurricular activities grants earned each • Academic scholarshipsyear and ﬁnancial aid available • Millions of dollarsan in in-person visit please visit: To schedule college scholarships and CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL grants earned each year CATHE Bel • Specialized Business & • Honors an • A robust ar • Competitiv extracurric • Academic s • Millions of grants earn To sched CATHED 350 East 56th Street, 350 East 56thNYC Street, NYC Apply now at: (212) 688-1545 (212) 688-1545 https://cathedralhs.org/application www.cathedralhs.org www.cathedralhs.org 350 E (212) www To schedule an in-person visit please visit: CATHEDRALHS.ORG/VISIT-OUR-SCHOOL Apply now at: cathedralhs.org/application Spend the day at the Academy and see all that St. Raymond’s has to offer Virtual Tours available on our website www.straymondacademy.org February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 15

Camps Camps for Kids with Special Needs By Jess Michaels I f you are looking for a place where your child who has special needs can feel like they fit in, make friends, build confidence and gain independence, you may want to consider a special needs summer program. For children with special needs, camp can often be a welcome change of environments that can be life changing! Here are just a few of the amazing special needs summer camp programs. Day Camps Endeavor Program @Crestwood Country Day Camp – Endeavor is a program offered at Crestwood Country Day Camp, a traditional day camp located on Long Island, designed for children grades 2- 8 that fosters social and emotional growth. Children who attend the program may have a diagnosis or no diagnosis but many don’t thrive in the traditional camp environment and exhibit the need for support socially. Endeavor will allow campers to feel connected to others and feel a sense of belonging in the camp community. Crestwoodcountryday.com New Country Day Camp @ 14th Street Y – New Country Day Camp, one of the 14th Street Y’s summer camps, offers an inclusion program for children entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp is located at the Henry Kaufman camp grounds on Staten Island and welcomes children with high-functioning cognitive, intellectual or developmental differences such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities and sensory & language delays. Campers are fully integrated into the camper program and the camp works to create an ICP, individuated camper plans, for each child. 14streety.org Overnight Camps Camp Akeela – Camp Akeela is a coed overnight camp in Vermont that supports the social growth of their campers and where 16 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 “quirky campers thrive.” Akeela serves children grades 3-10. While some campers have ADD/ADHD, Asperger’s or an Autism Spectrum Disorder, other campers don’t have a formal diagnosis. All campers share in that they are looking to be part of a caring community where they can meet friends that understand them. Campers who attend Akeela enjoy peer interaction but can struggle to make meaningful social connections. At camp, children will practice social skills and gain a feeling of belonging while participating in an array of camp activities. campakeela. com. Camp Ramapo – Camp Ramapo, located in Rhinebeck, NY, is a coed overnight camp for children ages 6-16 with social, emotional or learning challenges, including children on the autism spectrum. The structured program fosters independence, teamwork, positive social skills, increased self-esteem and a sense of community. One of the goals of camp is for children to leave slightly more independent from when they arrived. Campers enjoy traditional camp activities and also work on everyday skills such as making their beds, working in the garden, making a salad and setting a table. ramapoforchildren.org Summit Camp – Summit Camp is a coed overnight camp in Pennsylvania for children ages 8-19 with a variety of developmental, social, emotional and learning issues. Campers have diagnosis that can include Asperger’s, ADD/ADHD, verbal and non-verbal learning disabilities, HFA, speech and language issues and sensory integration issues. Some children may also have gaps in executive function, Tourette’s syndrome or Bi-Polar disorder. All campers have difficulty in peer friendships and can lack social skills to maintain these relationships. The camp provides opportunities to develop and maintain social skills with the goals of building selfconfidence and making lasting friendships, all while participating in fun summer camp activities. summitcamp.com.

e ta Find a Z ol scho u n e a r yo February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 17

Charter Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement AECI 1- NYC Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industries (BRONX) 838 Brook Avenue, Bronx 646-400-5566 Aecicharterhs.org AECI offers an academic program that provides students with a foundation of the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue a path leading to college and/ or a career in architecture, engineering or construction industries. The school’s offerings are focused on providing a rigorous college preparatory sequence of classes while also preparing students for success in industry-recognized exams. All students receive double periods of math and ELA in freshman year to prepare for long-lasting success. All staff members are tasked with developing the whole child by working together to ensure that all academic, emotional and social development is supported, cultivated and challenged. 18 AECI 2 - New York Charter High School for Computer Engineering & Innovation 424 E. 138th St., Bronx 646-741-7470 aeci2charterhs.org AECI2 is the AECI network’s second location in the South Bronx and serves students in grades 9-12. The mission of AECI2 is to create a rigorous college-prep academic program that provides students with a foundation of the necessary skills, knowledge and practical experience to pursue a path leading to college and/or a career in computer, engineering or innovation industries. AECI2 emphasizes science and math proficiency, effective communication and critical thinking skills through a standards-based curriculum while offering classes like Into to Computer Science Principles, Coding, Circuit Design and 3-D Printing. The school also has sports teams, afterschool activities and studentcentered clubs. NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 American Dream Charter School - MS 510 E. 141st Street, 4th Floor, Bronx 718-585-3071 American Dream Charter School - HS 403 Concord Avenue, Bronx 718- 924-2809 theamericandreamschool.org/ apply The American Dream Charter School develops academic excellence in both Spanish and English for grades 6-12, preparing students to excel in college and become leaders in their communities. The school cultivates a welcoming, encouraging environment for English language learners and immigrant students in the South Bronx. Through their dual-language program, they strive to maintain the scholars’ native language and develop their English language skills as it is proven to accelerate language learning. They also strongly believe that through Project-Based Learning, their students are able to create projects that resemble real- life situations while hitting on the core standards required for success in high school, college and beyond. Now accepting applications for middle school and high school applicants, visit the website to learn more or Apply Now: theamericandreamschool. org/apply Bold Charter School 1090 Close Ave, Bronx 929-506-4369 Boldschools.org Bold Charter School is a public charter school in the Bronx. In the 2022-23 school year the school will serve grades K-4, and will add one grade each year until serving grades K-12. Bold’s mission is to provide a world-class public education that equips all students with the academic and character foundation needed to succeed in college and serve as the next generation of leaders. Bold serves all students, including students who receive special education services or those who may need language support. Apply

Now Accepting Applications for Grades 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 University Prep Public Schools This is the percent of students who graduate in four years from University Prep Charter High School—and 100% of our students are accepted to college. Apply to U Prep High School for September 2022 for grades 9 and 10 Apply to U Prep Middle School for September 2022 for grades 5, 6 and 7 Apply now at UPPublicSchools.org UPPublicSchools.org February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19

Charter Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement today for grades K-4 by visiting boldschools.org/apply or by calling 929.506.4369. Brilla Public Charter Schools Brilla College Prep Elementary, 413 E 144th St., Bronx Brilla College Prep Middle School, 500 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx Brilla Veritas, 600 E 156th St., Bronx Brilla Caritas & Brilla Pax, 2336 Andrews Ave, Bronx 347-273-8439 brillaschools.org Brilla Public Charter Schools, K-8 schools in the classical tradition, help students to grow intellectually, socially, and physically into young men and women of good character and spirit, and to be prepared for excellence in high school, college and beyond. Character development is just as important as academic outcomes; for that reason, Brilla prioritizes a joyful environment and collaborates with families. Join an upcoming Virtual Open House. Now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Visit brillaschools.org/apply-to-brilla/ or Call today! Family Life Academy Charter Schools 5 locations throughout the Bronx 917-471-1980 flacsnyc.com With multiple locations in the Mott Haven, Highbridge, and Morrisania sections of the Bronx, near the #2, 4, 5, 6, and B/D trains. Their schools are committed to empowering a diverse community of future global leaders through education. At FLACS, all students are empowered to excel academically by ensuring that... -Learning is rigorous, engaging, meaningful & joyful -Scholars take responsibility for & pride in their work -Scholars build healthy relationships & learn to be global citizens -Scholars participate in arts, music & physical education enrichment. The application for the 2022- 2023 school year is NOW OPEN! They have open seats for K through 9th grade. There is no cost to apply or attend a FLACS school. Visit their website to find out about upcoming open house dates or reach out to them at apply@flacsnyc.com. International Leadership Charter High School 3030 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx 718-562-2300 ilchs.org The International Leadership Charter High School is a highperforming, academically rigorous college-prep. It is a tuition-free institution that aims to prepare the young men and women of the Bronx not only for the demands of higher education but also for leading productive and meaningful lives. International Leadership’s scholars represent some of the world’s future leaders. The school’s vision over the past 15 years has been to change lives and transform communities one scholar at a time. The charter school has been recognized by US News & World Report Best High Schools from 20132019 for student achievement outcomes, graduation rates and performance on NYS Regent exams. The school offers a martial arts program designed to improve mental focus, concentration and discipline. The International Leadership CHS offers an inclusive learning environment which promotes high academic expectations for all. Mott Hall Charter School 1260 Franklin Ave., Bronx motthallcharterschool.org Contact Erica Flores at eflores@motthallcs.org 917-945-6024 Located in the Morrisania neighborhood of the South Bronx, the Mott Hall Charter School is a middle school for grades 6, 7 and 8. Mott Hall Charter School’s distinctive mission is to prepare scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers, becoming inquisitive, open- 1260 Franklin Ave. Bronx, NY 10456 www.motthallcharterschool.org The mission of the Mott Hall Charter School is to prepare our scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers by becoming inquisitive, open-minded, and compassionate citizens of the world. The Mo� Hall Charter School is Accep�ng Applica�ons for the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade! Scan code or go to h�ps://mo�hallcharterschool.schoolmint.net to apply The Mo� Hall Charter School is accep�ng applica�ons for the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade. We will also provide transporta�on via MetroCards for all eligible students. For more informa�on, please contact Erica Flores at eﬂores@mo�hallcs.org or 718-991-9139 RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! 20 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022

2022-2023 School Year Ano Esscolar 2022-2023 Yalow’s New K-5 Campus! Yalow’s Nuevo Campus 1-5 650 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451 650 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10451 OUR LOCATIONS: Scan to access our Online Application Kindergarten & First Grade located at: 1090 Close Ave, Bronx, NY, 10472 Second, Third, & Fourth Grades located at: 1093 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY, 10459 OUR EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM FEATURES: A rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum to inspire your child's love for learning Access to Technology, Academic Materials, and Busing for every student at no cost Special Education & English Language Supports Renowned teachers dedicated to the academic & social-emotional growth of your child Apply for the 2022-2023 school year by visiting boldschools.org/apply or by calling 929.506.4369 February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 21

Charter Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement minded, and compassionate citizens of the world. A Fr e e E l e m e n t a r y C h a r t e r S c h o o l Rosalyn Yalow Charter School SCAN ME RSVP for an Open House and Apply now online K-5th Grade at: whinmusic.org 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx 347-708-7446 yalowcharter.org/apply Rosalyn Yalow Charter School is a non-profit K–5 public charter school located in the South Bronx. They provide a private school education as a public charter school, with low student/teacher ratios. Their curriculum emphasizes self-worth through their multiple avenues for achievement—chess, visual arts, singing, work with violins, and fencing. Their academics include literacy from the start, Singapore math, and inquiry-based science. They are excited about their new home — with all their grades in their new building now, they can closely coordinate teaching efforts for all their young students. And their new large auditorium and huge outdoor playground is sure to offer great joy to their students this year. University Prep Public Schools A revolutionary school model founded on the principles of El Sistema with music and community building at its core. A free public charter school where literacy, math, science and music help your child Una escuela elemental gratuita grow into a leader of tomorrow. Una escuela autónoma pública gratuita donde la alfabetización, las matemáticas, la ciencia y la música ayudan a su hijo(a) a convertirse enel líder de mañana. 4 0 1 We s t 1 6 4 t h , N Y, N Y 1 0 0 3 2 22 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 UP High School: 600 St. Ann’s Ave., 4th Floor, Bronx UP Middle School: 470 Jackson Ave., 3rd Floor, Bronx uppublicSchools.org Opening its doors over 10 years ago, University Prep Charter High School (UPCHS) is among the highest performing High Schools in the Bronx. UPCHS is a free, public, 9-12, college-preparatory school serving 440 students in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the South Bronx. They boast an average 99% four-year graduation rate, 100% college acceptance rate, and a 98% parent approval rating. UPCHS is a proud recipient of the 2016 National Blue Ribbon Award and is consistently ranked among the top-performing high schools in New York State. University Prep has expanded its focus of impact to grades 5-8 with the opening of University Prep Middle School. At UPCMS they are extending their highly suc- cessful model and providing a path for younger students to reach even more impressive heights by 12th grade. WHIN Music Community Charter School 401 West 164th Street, New York, NY office@whinmusic.org 844-489-0817 whinmusic.org WHIN Music Community Charter School is built on the principles of El Sistema where staff, families, and students work together to ensure every child reaches their full potential. The school makes academics a priority while also ensuring students’ character and social-emotional growth. With music at the school’s core, students work together to create something bigger than their individual skills, and this approach extends to their classrooms where project-based, hands on learning cultivates curious, creative, and hardworking children. Visit the website for more information and to Apply for 2022-23: https:// whinmusic.org Zeta Charter Schools Zeta Inwood - 652 West 187th Street, New York, NY Zeta South Bronx - 425 Westchester Avenue, NY Zeta Bronx Mount Eden - 1325 Jerome Avenue, NY Zeta Bronx Tremont Park 1910 Arthur Avenue, NY Zetaschools.org Zeta Schools are high-performance, next-generation schools with an innovative, whole-child approach, preparing children for a modern world economy. Starting with a foundation of world-class academics, their complimentary social-emotional program emboldens students with the skills to thrive. It is extraordinarily important that children have the time and space to explore potential interests and passions. That’s why at Zeta, students engage in Specialist Classes as part of the school day, which may include art, dance, chess, music, sports and Taekwondo. Now until April 1, Zeta is accepting applications for pre-K through 5th grade for the 2022-23 school year.

February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 23

HEALTH A Parent’s Guide to Your Child’s Dental Care BY BARBARA RUSSO S mile! It’s time to check in on your child’s pearly whites! With so much going on in the world, it’s understandable that some routine checkups may have fallen by the wayside, and that—unfortunately— can include regular dental exams and keeping with a good dental-care routine. Although challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, a new year gives you a clean slate to start fresh by scheduling appointments, establishing good brushing habits and following a balanced diet for good oral health. Taking care of your child’s oral health is important, and shouldn’t be overlooked. Early childhood checkups help prevent dental disease, cavities and tooth decay. But if your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry! We 24 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 spoke to several experts who gave us the lowdown on pediatric dental health. Whether you’re the parent of an infant, toddler or adolescent, here are some tips for creating a solid dental care routine for your kids to help keep their smiles healthy and happy for years to come. The First Dental Appointment Good dental health is important at every age, and the earlier you start taking care of your kids’ teeth, the better. It all begins with that very first dental visit. “We recommend that parents schedule their child’s first pediatric dental visit by their first birthday,” says Dr. Dionne Finlay, DDS, owner of Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry in the Bronx. “This visit will establish a dental home or ‘home base’ for their child’s dental needs.” Dr. Despina Pappas, DDS, of Pappas Pediatric Dentistry, Bayside, agrees that bringing your child to the dentist at this age is key. “All children should have their initial dental visit during their first year of life in order to help prevent dental disease,” says Pappas. Wondering how often your child should see the dentist? The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends a dental check-up at least twice a year for most children, but also notes that your pediatric dentist can tell you when and how often your child should visit based on their individual oral health. How Important are those “Baby” Teeth? Don’t underestimate the importance of baby teeth. Sure, they’ll eventually fall out to make room for your child’s permanent choppers, but baby teeth are important for many reasons. According to the AAPD, not only do baby teeth help children speak clearly and chew naturally, they also aid in forming a path that permanent teeth can follow when they’re read to erupt.

Preventing Tooth Decay Taking care of your child’s teeth should begin early, even before their baby teeth come in. The team at Pappas Pediatric Dentistry recommends cleaning your child’s gums with a soft cloth and water starting at birth. As soon as your child’s teeth erupt, brush them with a softbristled toothbrush. As kids grow, brushing, regular dental visits and a balanced diet are keys for good dental health. According to the AAPD, your dentist can recommend a specific program of brushing, flossing and other treatments for you to supervise and teach to your child. Make Brushing Fun! Brushing is number one when it comes to home dental care—at any age! And as most parents know, kids should brush their teeth twice a day for two minutes each time. Unfortunately, getting some kids in the routine of brushing can be quite a chore. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks parents can use to get their kids in the habit of brushing. Dr. Finlay from Smile-Savers Pediatric Dentistry shared some great ways to If your child missed a few checkups during the pandemic, don’t despair. It’s very easy to get back on track with a good dental-care routine. get your child excited about brushing: Create a Routine—and Stick With It. It can be tempting to skip brushing your child’s teeth at night or after a long day, or even when you are running late in the morning. However, the more consistent you are, the more likely they are to stick with the routine. Keep it Fun! Using a daily brushing calendar with prizes or treats for successful completion can be a great form of positive reinforcement for young ones. Let the Little Ones Show Off. Parents should supervise brushing until children are old enough to do a thorough job, which is around age 7 or 8. In the early years, take advantage of their growing sense of independence, and let them show off their tooth-brushing skills before you offer to help. Toothy Tunes. Two minutes can seem like an eternity to a child. To help pass the time and make it fun, play your child’s favorite song on your phone, sing a song or even make up a song for two minutes. Practice Makes Perfect! If your child has a favorite doll or stuffed animal, you could have them pretend to brush their teeth, too. After all, good oral health is important for everyone! Also, remember to lead by example. Children often imitate what their parents do, so let the little ones see you brushing your own teeth. They might be intrigued enough to want to try the task themselves. Now that you have a checklist for creating a solid dental-care routine, here’s to a 2022 filled with many bright smiles! HVA A is is an an school! – HVA Parent We are a warm and caring school focused on sophisticated, deeper learning. Learn more and apply today for PreK-4th grade at harlemvillage.org/enroll. HVA West 74 W 124th St HVA East 2351 1st Ave Questions? enrollment@harlemvillage.org HVA is a tuition-free PreK-12 charter school with no fee to apply. February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 25

Food Valentine’s Day Treats Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato shares two easy favorites W e love a good excuse to whirl up some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day. Thankfully, Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and One Potato, always has delicious recipes perfect for the entire family. Make these super easy treats in minutes as each recipe takes less than 15 minutes, with one not even having to go into the oven. Frankly, when it comes to cooking with kids in the kitchen, these are precisely the recipes we love. Puff Pastry Berry Hearts Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Makes: about 18 hearts (depending on the size of the cookie cutter) Ingredients: • 1 cup whipping cream • 1 teaspoon powdered sugar • 1 package frozen puff pastry, defrosted • A half a cup fresh raspberries (or mixed berries) How to make: 1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 2. Unfold the puff pastry and cut 26 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 into hearts using heart-shaped cookie cutters. 3. Place the puff pastry hearts on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. 4. In the bowl of a standing mixer, or with an electric mixer whip the cream on medium- high speed for 2-3 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat on high for 30 more seconds or until thick and fluffy. 5. Remove hearts from the oven and allow to cool completely. Slice hearts in half. Top the bottom half with whipped cream and berries, and place the other half on top to form a sandwich.

Heart Rice Crispy Treats Prep Time: 8 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Makes: about 14 (2 inch) hearts Ingredients: • 1 cup brown rice syrup • 1 cup smooth peanut butter (or any nut or seed butter) • 4 cups organic crispy brown rice cereal • 1 cup freeze dried raspberries or strawberries (can be found at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or most any health food store) How to make: 1. In a large bowl, combine the rice completely combined. 4. Pour into a greased 8 x 8 inch pan and press down to flatten the top (sometimes I put a zipper bag on my hand like a glove, to press into the pan and flatten the treats) 5. Cool for 5 minutes and then use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut into hearts. crisps and the freeze dried fruit. 2. In a large sauce pan, heat brown rice syrup and peanut butter over low heat and whisk until melted and combined, about 2 minutes. 3. Remove sauce pan from heat and pour over rice crisps in a large bowl. 3. Stir with a plastic spatula until Camp We�k 202�! Clowns • Characters Face Painting • Balloon Art • Magic Games • Cotton Candy • Popcorn Paint Nites for Adults & Kids too! Party Room available for Birthday & Baby Shower Celebrations! Call (917) 579-0867 to book your party today! /ConfettiPartyPlace /ConfettiPartyPlace 3190 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461 Check out our new site! We’ve given our New York Family website a major makeover Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters! Join us for a LIVE WEBINAR and meet camp directors in your area! Mon, Feb. 7 12pm - 1pm MANHATTAN Tues, Feb. 8 12pm - 1pm SLEEPAWAY Wed, Feb. 9 12pm - 1pm LONG ISLAND Thurs, Feb. 10 3pm - 4pm QUEENS 3pm - 4pm STATEN ISLAND 3pm - 4pm WESTCHESTER 12pm - 1pm BROOKLYN For more information, please visit www.schnepsmedia.com/webinars or email summer@newyorkfamily.com NEW YORK FAMILY February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 27

Neha Ruch The @MotherUntitled founder on leaning in — in a new direction By Cris Pearlstein A week after my daughter started preschool my husband and I attended a virtual parents happy hour. This meet-andgreet Zoom party was meant to replace the in-person party they usually throw every September, where parents bond and become best friends (or so I’ve heard). But these days things are different so there we were, one square on a screen, trying to be friendly and engaged from our couch. It came time to go around and introduce ourselves, say where we’re from, and what we each do for work. As each square came to life and told their story I noticed my heart start to beat fast and hard out of my chest. Mom after mom relayed their job—lawyer, marine biologist, chef, tech-y start-up person—and it became clear I was the only one who didn’t have a full-time job to relay. At that point in my life I was a former fashion editor, turned stay-at-home mom, who was sorta kinda trying to be a freelance writer. I was already embarrassed about how my professional life had stalled (thanks 4 rounds of IVF, 2 cross-country moves, and a little something called a Global Pandemic), and being the only one without a career on this call only made it worse. The shame was very real, and I was so relieved when, by some stroke of luck, the group got distracted talking about bedtime routines and my turn was miraculously skipped. Phew. The reason I’m sharing this story is that when I first met Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled, and started following her account, I felt a moment of recognition. An undeniable comfort. Or as the kids say, I felt seen. Not only is she a fellow mom (of 6-year-old Bodie and 3-yearold Lyla), but she also took a step back from her professional path to focus on her family, and then, as a result, found herself on a new path, just like I did. After reading her thoughtful articles (on topics like navigating grief over an old career), her smart posts (on common fears like 28 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 losing your identity as a SAHM), and her useful script templates (like one titled Guide to Preparing for a Career Pause), I thought back to that Zoom call. Had I come across her platform earlier I would have been prepared for the what do you do for work? question. I would have been armed with the language to help communicate the phase of life I was in, and I would have known it was ok to take a step back without throwing in the proverbial towel. I would have also known that motherhood is full of different seasons, none of which are permanent, and, above all, that I can be both an ambitious woman and a stay-at-home mom—something I never accepted before coming across her platform. So if you are sitting here reading this and you too are suddenly having that feeling of recognition, know that I see you. Neha sees you. You too can be both. Talk to me about the moment you decided to start Mother Untitled, and what your mission is for the platform. I started Mother Untitled after my first year in motherhood in 2017. I’d made the choice to pause, and eventually downshifted into consulting only two days a week. When I graduated business school there was such a stigma, the Lean In movement was at its peak and it was driving a lot of the messaging around women in the workplace. So even though I felt really confident and clear in that choice, I was certainly feeling the judgments about it. That Thanksgiving there was a conversation where I more acutely noticed the contrast between myself and my circle, and observed the disempowering narratives and stigmas surrounding the choice to stay home and downshift to focus on family. So during one of my son’s naps that holiday week, I wrote out a mission to create a new narrative, and a place for like-minded women in this stage of life. I started tinkering with the name, bought a domain, and began to write blog posts. Over the following six weeks, I recruited a friend to design the site, tapped some mom friends to weigh in, and launched a week after my son’s first birthday. I think of Mother Untitled’s job as twofold: to help women feel confident in this stage of life, and to help society re-examine the opportunity for growth in motherhood. In doing both, we allow women to openly embrace this part of their life without penalty on the other side. Ultimately, our culture’s recognition of moms as relevant and connected during these years allows female talent greater confidence in returning to work and advocating their worth. In the absence of having the built-in maternity time that many other countries have, women in the U.S. have to create it for ourselves. We need to give ourselves that window to make the right choices for our families, but really the onus is on culture and it starts with allowing moms the grace to be in the in between. On your platform you talk about the “grey area”—what is it and why is it something that society should be paying more attention to? The black and white notions of the stay-at-home mom and working mom are so antiquated. There’s so much space in between those two concepts, which includes women taking thoughtful pauses—that’s the grey area. I believe I am here now because of the time I took off. It allowed me to grow personally, to check my ego, to experiment in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. I was lucky to find my own spot in the grey area, but I think especially now since the pandemic, there is a wide range of freelance and flex opportunities, and this conversation is growing. Flexibility has become a critical value. It’s a really empowered moment in time where women get a chance, if they have the privilege to be able to, to stop and reevaluate what works for them right now. For a long time I think we associated the SAHM mom with luxury, but really I think the privilege isn’t to stay at home or to go to work—the privilege is to get to choose. It’s

not just about if you have the resources to stay home, it’s also whether you have the resources to go back to work. It can swing both ways. What should more people know about women who are in that “grey area”? What should employers and hiring managers know about them? I’ve now interviewed over 200 women who have chosen paths that make more room for motherhood. These women bring an average of 12 years of prior career experience, and have intentionally decided to recalibrate for this chapter of their lives. There is substantial personal development and skillset expansion in motherhood—raising young kids is like leadership training in creativity, efficiency, communication, and empathy. We are also living in a time where technology allows constant connection and learning. That means women have an opportunity to flex their creative muscles, stay on top of industry shifts, network, and even sharpen the skills specific to their industry in digital formats. Taking a pause often gives them room to clarify what they want their contribution and impact to be, so you’re looking at a group of highly motivated, thoughtful women. Photo by Yumi Matsuo Talk to me about your definition of ambition. Why do you think moms should rethink that word? After I had children, I recalibrated my versions of balance over and over, shifting from staying at home entirely, to freelancing alongside motherhood, to eventually working parttime two days a week. With each shift, I had to be clear on what success looked like because even measuring myself against the year before wasn’t fair, and would set me up for failure if I didn’t recalibrate. When we compare ourselves to other people’s success metrics or optimize for the wrong metrics, that’s when insecurity and unhappiness creep in. Ambition can come in a lot of different forms, but I think women feel like they are somehow letting down the generation before them if they choose to shift their ambition to family life. But, for the sake of everyone’s mental health, we need to change that because we’re not operating in the 1970s anymore. If we can reframe ambition as trusting that we can make the right choices for our whole selves, including family, it allows us the confidence to keep growing. Whether the choice is to be a working mother, a fully at-home mother, or a mother in the grey area, if it lets you and your partner be the best versions of yourselves, then your kids are going to be alright. It’s important to tune into what’s right for right now. February 2022 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29

tech The 9 Best Kid-Friendly TikTok Accounts By Maya LaidLer T ikTok is currently one of the most popular apps for kids, teens, and adults. Especially for kids, TikTok can be a learning platform as well as an entertainment platform with all of the kid-friendly content on it. If your kid is under the age of 13 and wants to use the app, there is a section of the app where kids are only allowed to see clean and curated videos. They are also not allowed to comment, search, or post their own videos to the platform. With so many different videos and accounts on the platform, it is important to watch videos that are worth your time and are actually entertaining. Katzil Minecraft has been one of the most popular video games for over ten years. Kids especially love the unrestricted amount of creativity they can use in the Minecraft world. Katzil is a TikTok account that showcases her own creations in Minecraft with timelapse footage and popular music that can inspire kids to create their own unique, magical builds. Ealingfans Catburnsglass Hankgreen1 For more of a relaxing but interesting TikTok page, you can check out Netflix star Cat Burns’ TikTok page where she shows the different ways that she blows glass into incredible objects of art. Get captivated by the mesmerising process of glass blowing. Hank Green, most known for his crash course YouTube videos that have been shown in classrooms across the country, has a TikTok account where he spreads positivity, fun facts, and corrects misinformation on the platform. He often reacts to other TikTok videos where he gives his scientific insight and shows his passion for the fun and crazy things that happen in nature. Craftymoms This TikTok is great for both moms and kids, with their fun DIY crafts, life hacks and recipes. Whether you find a DIY christmas tree made out of cardboard or a number association game made of recycled playdough caps, there are plenty of unique ways to have fun with your kids and make something new on this page. Kids also have fun looking at the crafty things that this mom and daughter duo get up to making with all of the fun colors and interesting concepts. 30 NewYorkFamily.com | February 2022 This account unboxes different toy advent calendars, boxes, and goodie bags in short form multipart video series. The toys are always cute and with added sound effects, the videos keep kids very entertained. Fidget toys often make an appearance on their account with satisfying and calming sounds. Naturalhistorymuseum The Natural History Museum has its own TikTok! They post long and very interesting fun fact videos about their exhibits and human history. From facts about sharks and dodos to dinosaur bones and mammoths, there are so many interesting facts to learn on their account. There were even frequent guest appearances from Neil DeGrasse Tyson during World Space Week, who also has his own TikTok account. Jiffpom You have probably seen or heard of Jiff the Pomeranian online and now this cute little dog has his own Tik Tok account! On his account, you will be able to watch Jiff go on fun adventures and try out cute trends that all kids will love. Slime As many parents know- kids LOVE slime. Parents also know that slime can get very messy when playing with it in the house. To give you a break from the cleaning, but also still letting your kids have some fun, this slime Tik Tok account is the perfect way to keep them occupied. nasablueberry1 If your kids are obsessed with all things space, they will love watching this account! Alyssa Carson makes videos that feature astronaut history, fun outer space trivia and so much more.

International Leadership Charter High School International Leadership Charter CHANGING LIVESHigh AND School TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES CHANGING LIVES ONE SCHOLAR AT AAND TIME TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES ONE SCHOLAR AT A TIME ATTENTION PARENTS: Accepting applications now for ATTENTION PARENTS: 9th grade students Accepting applications now for for the 9th 2022-2023 academic year grade students Please join us for one of our many Open for the 2022-2023 academic yearHouses: Wednesday, February 16, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, February 23, 16, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday,March March15, 8, 2022; Tuesday, 2022;5:00pm 5:00pm--6:00pm 6:00pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022; 5:00pm 6:00pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022; 3:00pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022; 3:00pm -4:00pm 4:00pm Wednesday, February 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm 15, 2022; 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 2,23, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tuesday, March 22, Tuesday, March 1, 2022;Wednesday, 5:00pm - 6:00pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022; 3:00pm -March 4:00pm16, 2022; 3:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, March*Note: 2, 2022;The 3:00pm - 4:00pm March 22,6,2022; lottery will be held onTuesday, Wednesday, April 20225:00pm - 6:00pm Please join us for one of our many Open Houses: Wednesday, please Marchvisit 23, 2022; 3:00pmat- 4:00pm For applications, our website www.ilchs.org *Note: The lottery will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 For applications, please visit our website at www.ilchs.org For application visit www.Ilchs.org & For more information email egonzalez@ilchs.org For application visit www.Ilchs.org & For more information email egonzalez@ilchs.org