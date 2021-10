October 2021 established 1986 newyorkfamily.com Fall Bucket List! Moms + Friendship Lindsay Stuart, Edil Cuepo & Alexis Barad-Cutler share the importance of community & how mom friends get us through the everyday grind of parenting High School Listings!

Where fun takes T H G I FL Welcome to the ܳצ¹€×–Ż¦º’ÀÀÍŻ€’å–º×Ü͖ŻÊ€Í±ň With attractions that cater to any level of adventurer, there’s something fun for everyone. Here your mini warriors can conquer obstacles, show gravity who’s boss and have a blast any day of the week. Let ‘em fly during open play or take their next birthday party to new heights at Urban Air Adventure Park! @ʖºŻ€¦³ìŻŸÀÍŻ@ʖºŻJ³€ìŻ€º’Ż ¦Íפ’€ìŻJ€Íצ–ÑňŻŻ€³³ŻŸÀÍŻ'ºŸÀň South Hackensack 69 Wesley e Street, t, S South Hackensack 201-212-6454 2 01-21 -2 - 454 45 AvenelŻ A ven 1600 Saint Geo 16 G Georges ge Av Avenue, ve Avenel 732-640-8847 40- Milltown M lto tow own wn wn 39 396 96 6 Ryd R Ryders de ers L er Lane, an ne e, Ryders Cro Ryde Ry Crossing ss sin ng gS Sh Shopping hopp ping Center, Milltown 732-286-1994 32 2-2 28 8 19 86 99 94 æææŋZ͌€º¦ÍJ€Í±ÑŋÀ¹ ¦ºŸÀƬZ͌€º¦ÍQ%ŋÀ¹

Home. Community. Giving. Gratitude. Ask Mark about Upcoming & Current Exclusives Specializing in the New Jersey bedroom communities serving NYC! • Maplewood • South Orange • Montclair • Millburn • Short Hills • Glen Ridge • Summit • New Providence • Chatham • Madison • Westfield • Springfield Mark Slade & MaryCeu Nunes Realtor, ABR, CLHMS, SFAR Circle of Excellence 2012-2019 Keller Williams Platinum Award Winner 2015-19 C: 917-797-5059 O: 973-762-5400 sladehomes@gmail.com American's Top 1% Real Estate Agents www.goodhomesforgoodpeople.com www.bedroomcommunitiesofnyc.com If you'd like a copy of our free book Don't Get Ripped Off On Your First Home Purchase text 917-797-5059 October 2021 | New York Family 3

contents October 2021 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 20 pg. 58 pg. 60 FEATURES 12 | Toys Educational toys perfect for Fall playtime 16 | Books 10 children’s books that celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month 20 | Education The scoop on NYC school tours: what to know and how to approach them 40 | Real Estate Moving to the suburbs and finding your dream home 60 | Cover Mom- Moms + Friendship Alexis Barad-Cutler, Edil Cuepo, and Lindsay Stuart on the importance of community and mom friends Stories & columns 6 | Editor’s Note October- Reconnecting pg. 16 pg. 12 66 | Mom Hacks Easy Halloween snack dishes by Catherine McCord of Weelicious Directories 24 | High School Listings 30 | Boarding School Listings 8 | Ask the Expert Teaching your kids to set boundaries 36 | Family Fun Kid-friendly hikes in and near NYC 32 | Ask the Expert Lifecoach and author Kristen Glosserman shares strategies on reconnecting with your partner on the Cover 54 | Work The best coworking spaces for parents 58 | Fall Our family fall bucket list is here 52 | Education Tutoring and Learning Support Cover Writer: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com 4 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd Production Asst: Courtney Ingalls

If sending your child to school in the city is not for you… …and you value social jusce, diversity, equity and inclusion as essenal to their educaon, consider Oakwood Friends School. Founded in 1796, guided by Quaker principles, on a picturesque, 60 acre campus infused with nature, Oakwood prepares students for lives of accomplishment, achievement, compassion and conscience, in a wide open, environment working for the health and safety of all. Join our Virtual Open Houses Sundays Oct 3 & 17 @ 10 AM For complete details about our Health & Safety Protocols, and 2021 life at Oakwood, go to: OakwoodFriends.org In-Person 5-Day-A-Week Classes Upper School Day & Boarding Programs (5 and 7-day) Middle School Day Program 22 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY Easily reachable via Metro North to Poughkeepsie station admissions@oakwoodfriends.org (845) 462-4200 Discover! OakwoodFriends.org October 2021 | New York Family 5

Editor’s Note NewYorkFamily.com Publisher: Clifford Luster Executive Editor: Donna Duarte-Ladd Digital Editor: Courtney Ingalls Senior Adviser: Susan Weiss Digital Director: Erik Bliss Partnership Managers: Erin Brof, Mary Cassidy, Shelli Goldberg-Peck Ad Operations Manager: Rosalia Bobé Sales Assistant: Jake Davis Art Director: Leah Mitch Web Developer: Sylvan Migdal Graphic Designers: Arthur Arutyunov, Connie Sulsenti Nina Gallo Photography October - Reconnecting Many of us are back at it, routine, that is. And with most kids back to in-person schooling, lessons and reflections are happening. Teaching Your Kids to Set Boundaries (page 6) is a worthwhile read for parents to help their children figure out their space and limits with peers. Speaking of being back at school, we have a helpful piece, The Scoop on NYC School Tours (page 20 ), that shares both virtual and in-person school tours and how to navigate both! After we drop the kids off, some of us are still remote and want a space that isn’t our couch! Check out, The Best Coworking Spaces for Parents (page 54). And let’s not forget about having fun; we have our Fall Bucket List (page 58) to remind us of all the activities and things to do in NYC. Lastly, we did a thing this issue. We took our vaccinated team, met up with the coolest (and vaccinated) moms, took rapid COVID tests, and shot the cover. This cover story, written by Cris Pearlstein- moms Alexis Barad-Cutler, founder of Not Safe For Mom Group, Lindsay Stuart, owner of Glam Expressway, and Edil Cuepo of Rockaway Baby (page 60), share on having a supportive community, everyday parenting, and how moms friends are everything. Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Cris Pearlstein, Mia Salas Editorial Interns: Maya Laidler, Erin Yoon Contact Information ADVERTISING: (718) 260-4554 Advertising@NewYorkFamily.com Circulation: (718) 260-8336 Tina@NewYorkFamily.com Address: New York Family Media/Schneps Media 1 MetroTech Center North, Third Floor Brooklyn, NY 11201 President: Victoria Schneps-Yunis CEO: Joshua Schneps Group Publisher: Clifford Luster Donna and New York Family Media New York Family has been awarded the PMA Gold Award for Excellence both overall and in Website Design 2020 New York Family is published monthly by Queens Family Media, LLC. get in touch Share your feedback and ideas about family life in the city! Email us at editorial@newyorkfamily.com and tag us at #newyorkfamily 6 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Reproduction of New York Family Media in whole or part without written permission from the publisher is prohibited. All rights reserved. ©2021 Queens Family Media, LLC

Experience Luxury Living In Manhattan Elegant Large 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Rental Residences 2 BRs from $5,295 • 3 BRs from $6,995 • 4 BRs from $10,200 • NO FEE Glenwood buildings are found in these fine neighborhoods: TriBeCa · FiDi · Battery Park North · Fashion District · Lincoln Square · Murray Hill · Midtown East · Upper East Side glenwoodnyc.com uptown 212-535-0500 | downtown 212-430-5900 All the units include features for, and Glenwood provides reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities, as required by FHA. EQUAL HOUSING OPPTY October 2021 | New York Family 7

ask the expert Teaching Your Kids to Set Boundaries Tips for creating healthier and more fulfilling friendships By Christina Furnival E ach morning we send our children to school with a cheery message that goes something like, “have fun and be nice.” In hopeful anticipation, we await their endof-day report where they share stories of a fun-packed day of structured learning, loving friendships, fun playground games, and warm-hearted belly laughs. Fortunately, this happens most of the time. But there are times when our children come home deflated because another kid left them feeling down. If this is occurring with some frequency, we may need to help our children set boundaries to develop fulfilling friendships. What do we say and do? If you’re feeling lost on positive steps to take, I am here to help. This topic was all too common when I worked in community mental health providing therapy to children, adolescents, and their families. Friendship concerns are experienced by almost everyone. Relationships are complex! The good news is, this means a lot of good research has been done, and effective ways to work through these challenges have been identified. One such conclusion is that being able to set healthy boundaries is necessary for healthy relationships. Let’s explore boundaries and why are they important. As well as three tools for you to help your children build healthy and fulfilling friendships. (Spoiler alert…these work the same for adults too!) Boundaries and their Importance When we think of a boundary, we often envision a physical limit or barrier such as a crosswalk to safeguard pedestrians, clothing to shield skin from the elements, or a gated fence to define and protect a property line. Relational boundaries are less visible and more complex. To help, let’s use a physical boundary example to get to the heart of the matter. Imagine you have a beautifully manicured lawn and garden which you love and value. You invest lots of time to prune, water, and nurture the flora. But your green oasis currently doesn’t have a fence. This means that Fido, the neighborhood marker- 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 of-all-the-territories, can visit any time he wishes. He walks all over your grass and does his business wherever he chooses. He isn’t intentionally causing you hassle, but without a boundary, he does not know that he is not wanted on your lawn. As a result, YOU are left to clean up his waste. You are left stewing inside about your garden being destroyed and how annoying it is to clean up after someone else’s pet. With reflection, you decide to protect what’s meaningful to you by setting a boundary, and you have a fence installed. Now, Fido can clearly see that your yard is no longer for his gallivanting. You’ve set a physical boundary, making your wishes clearly known, allowing you to really take pride in what’s yours and feel the relief of your property being respected. Just like a physical fence set the boundary in the example above, when it comes to relationships, our words present the limit. A relational boundary has to be expressly spoken and defined so that your friends, family, or bosses will not be the metaphorical Fido on the lawn of your life. To put it concisely: A healthy relationship boundary is a firm, but flexible, spoken expectation you set with another person to clearly define what you find acceptable (or not) in their actions towards you or others. The need to set healthy boundaries stems from our wants, preferences, feelings, comforts, and values. For example, if you value keeping the floor of your home free from dirt and germs, especially with a little one crawling around, you may have a house rule of removing shoes before you enter. When guests come over, you get to decide if that is a boundary you want to extend to them or not. Boundaries provide clarity by erasing ambiguity, allowing you and the relationship to be authentic. By setting healthy boundaries you construct the framework for a mutually enjoyable friendship, offering freedom to demonstrate love and respect for one another. Many people, especially those who are particularly empathetic, caring, and giving, express having a hard time setting boundaries

October 2021 | New York Family 9

Ask the expert because they don’t want to be seen as “mean” or aggressive. Healthy Boundaries Demonstrate Assertiveness, not Aggression In reality, and as the latest research tells us, the opposite is true. Setting a boundary is not mean; it actually shows kindness to both yourself and your relationship. It says that you value yourself and how you want to be treated, and you value the relationship enough to be honest and respectfully direct. Further, boundary-setting is related with better assertiveness and having higher selfworth and self-love. In that way, it is easy to see why not having boundaries is problematic. By not acknowledging and voicing our thoughts, values, and feelings, we are setting ourselves up for a failed mind- reading experiment. We silently and secretly hope (or even expect) that another person will be able to know us well enough to read our hints, tone, or gestures. This almost inevitably leads to miscommunication, discontentedness, and resentment. Ironically, aggression usually appears because of a lack of boundaries. When boundaries have not been set, an individual may tolerate unwanted behavior until, ultimately, they explode! Angry outbursts can be avoided by respectfully and assertively setting boundaries before you reach your boiling point. The very act of setting healthy boundaries prevents aggression. Teaching Boundaries to Children The ability to set healthy boundaries is necessary, and possible, at all ages and stages. By supporting your children to learn about and set boundaries, you are opening them up to a lifetime of healthy and fulfilling friendships and relationships. So high five to you for reading this article. I recommend these three tools for parents, teachers, and other trusted adults. 3 Tools to Set Healthy Boundaries for Fulfilling Friendships 1) Foster your child’s social-emotional abilities Setting a boundary begins with your child’s awareness of their feelings, and the ability to describe their feelings and express what they need. To do this you can: Play games that explore feelings. My favorites are Bright Spots Therapeutic Fun games. Try “sportscasting” to your child. This 10 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 A healthy relationship boundary is a firm, but flexible, spoken expectation you set with another person to clearly define what you find acceptable (or not) in their actions towards you or others. means that you narrate what you see them experiencing and feeling. This also means validating your child’s experiences. For example, at a family party, you notice that your child doesn’t want to hug a specific auntie. You could reflect with them, “When your aunt asked for a hug, I saw that you turned your body away from her and you looked downwards. It looked like you felt unsure or uncomfortable. I want you to know that I am proud of you for listening to your feelings. You do not have to hug anyone that you do not want to. In the future, you could use your words to say ‘No, thank you’ to be even more clear.” 2) Get specific about healthy relationships It is easy to forget that our children don’t always read between the lines of what we say. We may label friends as “good” or “best”, but we may not have actually explained what relational elements and behaviors earn those esteem labels. Specifically, explain to your child what a good friend says, how they act, what they do, and how your child will likely feel when they are with such a friend. For example, “A good friend says things like ‘Let’s play’ or ‘I like you’, and they share, take turns, and use their words to solve problems. When you spend time with a nice friend, you feel happy and loved.” It’s important that our kiddos know that words and actions should be aligned. And similarly, be specific when explaining what a not nice friend might say or do, as well as how they might make your child feel. For example, “An unkind friend may say, ‘You can’t join us’ or ‘I don’t like you’, and they may call you names or exclude you. When you spend time with an unkind friend, you might feel sad, confused, and hurt.” 3) Model boundary-setting Our children are sponges and so often learn more from our actions than words. The better that we parents model boundarysetting in our own lives, the more naturally our children will mimic our healthy lead. Now, this may require you to assess your own boundary-setting skills. Are there situations in which you have shied away from setting a boundary that would now be a great example to your child? If so, maybe you speak to your child about the problem, and what boundary you will set. For example, let’s imagine you have a friend who has a habit of not giving you their full attention when you’re speaking. It has always bothered you, but you’ve never actually spoken up about it. You could explain to your child your boundary-setting plan, “When I have something to say, it’s important to me that the person I speak to is listening. So I am going to let my friend know that I will wait until they are available to listen before I speak.” And then your child can witness as you set the boundary. Our kids are always watching how we act and handle challenges, and by modeling boundaries, our children will more deeply understand their power. Setting healthy boundaries can feel challenging to do, especially at first and if you aren’t used to speaking up for yourself. The same will be true for your children, but they have you to cheer them on and to support their growth. These tools are simple to understand but require intentional repetition and practice. Please know that I believe in you; you’ve got this! Remember, you’re giving your children a gift that will benefit them for the rest of their lives. They and their developing sense of self, confidence, and healthy friendships will thank you! Christina is a wife and mom to two wild and wonderful kiddos, a licensed psychotherapist (LPCC), the founder of her website ChristinaFurnival.com and therapeutic motherhood blog Real Life Mama, and a children’s book author of a social/emotional wellbeing series, Capable Kiddos! Check out her timely and topical book “The Not-SoFriendly Friend — How to Set Boundaries for Healthy Friendships”, available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Worksheets to accompany learning can be found here — these age-specific worksheets on friendships and boundaries.

For more than 200 years, Emma Willard School has instilled in students a love of learning, the habits of an intellectual life, and the character, moral strength, and qualities of leadership to serve and shape their world. :[Ád[oekhi[b\^[h[$ SURROUNDED BY UNIQUE LEARNING A THRIVING, DIVERSE Through daily moments of discovery, struggle, failure, success, and connection we develop resiliency of character, and the power of impassioned engagement with our world. Our academic program is focused on what matters most in learning—relevance, enduring understanding, and multidisciplinary connection. Each student is richer for the meaningful relationships forged here and our community is richer for their unique engagement. possibility experience LEARN MORE at emmawillard.org community October 2021 | New York Family 11

Educa�i�nal FALL TOYS BY JANA BEAUCHAMP A s families nest into fall, we have been learning from the toy experts about educational, calming, and fun toys for kids of all ages. These picks are perfect as kids’ who may still be transitioning back to school. Check out some of our favorites, as we have toys that fit all budgets! Tech Toys That Teach Pixicade is as simple as Draw, Snap, and Play with their exciting new app-based video game design system that provides a unique play experience for kids to turn their artwork into playable video games and then share them. Families will love that it was developed in part by an NYC public school teacher; that the three colorful interactive books have over 100 game examples and 30 learning activities for hours of fun instruction offline; and there are seven game types teaching a variety of skills, including literacy, problem-solving, rapid prototyping, and logic. Pixicade.com, $24.99 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Green Games Family-owned Adventerra Games teach kids real-life tips for how to help our environment with fun and engaging games like Hungry Bins, Recycle Rally, PowerHaus, WaterGame, and Global Warming. Families will love that they are made from eco-friendly products and teach about the environment through play! Kids will love learning while having fun through STEM games like PowerHaus that teaches kids they have real power to fight climate change by moving through the game and deciding which habits to change and which appliances and home improvements are better for your wallet and the world. Adventerragamesusa.com, $19.99

October 2021 | New York Family 13

Toys STEM Toys Families will love National Geographic Toys’ innovative, hands-on science and STEM kits. Kids will love The National Geographic Super Gross Chemistry Set with 45 different super gross experiments to try, like making a jar full of creepy eyeballs; boiling boogers and creating snot bubbles; making atomic pee and farting slime; watching goo defy gravity; and more. Kids will love learning about polymer science, chemical reactions, pH science, phosphorescence, and biology, all while having a total blast! Additional STEM sets like the Amazing Reactions Chem Set and Rock Bingo will rock kids’ worlds. Amazon.com,Starting at $24.99 Learning through Crystal Fairy Fun Crystalina light-up fairy dolls combine the empowering energy of crystals with LED lights, blending collectible dolls with cool lights and role play! Each Crystalina doll embodies a crystal element and aura, including Turquoise (Healing), Rose Quartz (Love), Amethyst (Wisdom), and Aventurine (Luck). Each doll comes with a kid-wearable crystal-shaped amulet that pass colorful “crystal powers” like wisdom and confidence in the form of LED light patterns back and forth between the doll and the amulet. We love that the dolls come with brushable hair and a variety of skin tones to reflect diversity. $12.99 14 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Squish Stress Away Toys Kids will love the sweet and savory Squishmallow Food Squad featuring the lovable Carmelita the S’more and her collectible, delectable friends like Bernardo the Burrito, Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, and Clara the Ice Cream Sundae. Families will also love the smaller, budget-friendly Squishville Mystery Mini Plush. This adorable and squishy assortment features everyone’s favorite Squishmallows plush characters in a mini 2-inch size. Kids will love these mystery miniSquishmallows plush toys that come with a fashion accessory they squeeze into and mixing and matching fashions. Squishmallows. com/ Starting at $4.99 Match, Make, and Mix In just three easy steps, match, make & mix Color Fusion, a custom nail polish maker can create up to 200 custom colors in either a shimmer style or glossy style finish, allowing kids to create up to 120 manicures or pedicures, and match their nails to your favorite outfit or accessory. Families will love that the Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker uses water-based nail polish formula and is removed by scrubbing hands with warm soapy water. Along with the companion app, kids will love to up their nail game with custom matching colors and unique nail art designs since, with a library of over 200 colors, the possibilities are endless! Target.com, $24.99 Sensory Toys Dimpl Pops and Dimpl Pops Deluxe are perfect for the elementary set who are going crazy over sensory/fidget toys. Kids love the Dimpl Pops board of 18 rainbow dimpl bubbles to poke and pop over and over. Parents love that it encourages fine motor skills, sensory learning, and calmness and is perfect for travel, relaxing at home, sensory discovery, and learning. Plus, it is 100% food-grade silicone, BPA-Free, fully safety tested, and hand washable. Kids also love the keychain version, Simpl Dimpl, which comes in multiple colors and designs, and has gone absolutely bonkers on TikTok. Kids love to clip it to their backpacks and play with it during class. Fatbraintoys.com, starting at $12.99

Your child can learn. He just learns differently. Winston Preparatory School is a leading network of schools serving students with learning differences, such as dyslexia, ADHD, and non-verbal learning difficulties. Learn how we design an individualized, comprehensive academic program for your child and help them thrive! LoCatioNs: New York New JerseY CoNNeCtiCut traNsitioNs LoNg isLaNd saN FraNCisCo 126 West 17 Str. New York, NY 10011 212-496-8400 901 Route 10 East Whippany, NJ 07981 973-500-6480 57 West Rocks Rd. Norwalk, CT 06851 203-229-0465 240 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10016 646-869-4600 30 Deforest Rd. Dix Hills, NY 11746 631-779-2400 1 Saint Vincents Dr. San Rafael, CA 94903 415-993-5533 wiNstoN oNLiNe 646-970-3338 Learn more about our locations in New York City, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and California at https://www.winstonprep.edu/apply-now/ and schedule a virtual or in-person visit. October 2021 | New York Family 15

books 10 Children’s Books that Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month By Maya LaidLer A s kids grow up they learn more about the world around them. They also learn more about themselves and or their classmates’ heritage as this is a big part of growing into their own identity and connecting with their community. Celebrating Hispanic heritage teaches kids that their culture is something to take pride in and commemorate as a part of who they are. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month this year, with educational kids books that will have your kids learn about Hispanic heritage in a fun engaging way. The Life of – La Vida De Selena by Ariana Stein 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Age: Newborn- 4 Teach your kid about one of the most iconic Latina music singers of our time, Selena Quintanilla! This simplified bilingual book will convey her inspiring biography in an easy-to-understand and relatable way. They will learn about her favorite food, pizza, and who she cherished the most in the world, her family and fans. Chicano Jrs Mexican Adventure by Raúl Jiménez Age: 3-18 Chicano is a young boy visiting Mexico for the first time to see his family. Follow his adventure, his cultural shock, and escapades in traveling! This bilingual children’s book can help your kid study language while learning about Mexican culture through the eyes of a Mexican-American kid. The book is bright, colorful, and eye-catching! Dreamers by Yuyi Morales Age: 4-8 With lyrical text, brief autobiographical essays, and detailed illustrations, this picture book memoir looks at the gifts migrants bring as they move to a new country. It is a story of the things you always hold on to no matter where you go: your resilience, your dreams, your hopes, and your history. A Spanish language version, called Soñadores, is also available. Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor Age: 4-8

Unlocking Unlocking Student Student Potential Potential Since Since 1904 1904 Small classes taught Small classes taught by teachers who inspire by teachers who inspire Be challenged by Be challenged by signature academics signature academics 100% acceptance 100% acceptance to top universities to top universities Achieve greatness through elite Achieve greatness through elite athletics like Crew & Equestrian athletics like Crew & Equestrian Celebrate individuality with Celebrate individuality with Visual and Performing Arts Visual and Performing Arts Premier Boarding & Day School for Grades 6-12 + PG - Long Island, New York Premier Boarding & Day School for Grades 6-12 + PG - Long Island, New York Schedule a tour today: Schedule a tour today: Phone: (631) 686-1600 ext 414 Phone: (631) 686-1600 ext 414 Email: admissions@knoxschool.org Email: admissions@knoxschool.org Website: www.knoxschool.org Website: www.knoxschool.org 541 Long Beach Road 541 Long Beach Road Saint James, NY 11780 Saint James, NY 11780 @Knoxschool @Knoxschool 17 October 2021 | New York Family

Books Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court judge, writes a book encouraging kids to ask questions and embrace their own uniqueness. The story follows her childhood story of being diagnosed with diabetes and other kids with different struggles as they all work to build a community garden. isn’t sure how to answer this constantly asked question, and by asking her Abuelo and receiving an unexpected answer, she learns about self-acceptance, identity, and belonging. Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juan Martinez -Neal Age: 4-8 Join Pepe goes to the Hispanic Day Parade with many of his friends for a grand celebration of culture and identity. With so many cultures such as Mexican, Dominican, Panamanian, Colombian, Honduran, Nicaraguan, Chilean, Puerto Rican, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, and Cuban represented at the parade, kids can see their own traditions and arts illustrated in a fun celebration of their heritage. When learning how to write her name, Alma Sofia Esperanza José Pura Candela discovers just how many stories of her ancestors are packed into it and learns just how perfect her name is for her. This book does a great job of explaining to kids the uniqueness of names and will be sure to leave them asking similar questions about their own names. Where Are You From?/ ¿De dónde eres? by Yamile Saied Méndez Age: 4-8 Being asked “where are you really from” can be a startling question for kids. This lyrical picture book tells a story of a young girl who Pepe and the Parade: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage by Tracey Kyle Age: 4-8 Waiting for Biblioburro by Monica Brown Age: 5-8 Ana, a Colombian girl who loves reading but only has access to a few books in her small village meets a traveling librarian. With more books than she can dream of, she is even encouraged to create her own! This story incorporates a few Spanish words which make it great for a read-aloud and teaches the universal value of reading. How Tia Lola Came to Stay by Julia Alvarez Age: 9-12 Miguel meets his quirky charismatic Tiá Lola who arrives from the Dominican Republic to help his Mami after his parent’s divorce. His tiá seems to weave a magical spell of love that Miguel and his family desperately needed. Miguel learns to love his eccentric tiá and appreciate his experience of living in two cultures. Undocumented: A Worker’s Fight by Duncan Tonatiuh Age: 12 and up Perfect for older kids, Undocumented tells the story of Juan, a hard-working immigrant from Mexico that came to the U.S without papers. Exploited and underpaid as a busboy, he risks everything to stand up for himself and his community. This inspiring tale will teach kids about the injustice of exploitation, the bravery and strength of immigrants, and the importance of standing up for yourself and others. The Most Impactful Program Your Child Will Ever Attend Envision Success Teaching Youth & Teens the Real Secret to Success & Happiness • Dynamic Workshops • Personal Success Action Plans • Personal Success Coaches • Teen Cafes with Peers & Pros • On-Demand Tutoring • Engaging Classes In Entrepreneurship & STEAM Saturdays, October 23 - December 11, 2021 Grades 3 - 5 | Grades 6 - 8 | Grades 9 - 12 FREE with Envision Success thru October 15th: Entrepreneurship & STEAM classes and On-Demand Tutoring Ignite Your Passion. Find Your Purpose. Realize Your Dreams. REGISTER NOW www.thelearnatory.org 347-787-0435 18 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Register@thelearnatory.org

October 2021 | New York Family 19

Education The Scoop on NYC SchOOl TOurS By Mia SalaS T here are many steps in the school search process, but one of the most important ones is the tour! Looking for a school can definitely be challenging especially for us NYC parents. There are so many factors to consider to make sure that the school is a right fit for our kids. And as schools open up more, the COVID-19 guidelines for tours have also shifted. That’s why, we’re going to focus on the school tour to make sure you know what to look for on your tour, the scoop on virtual vs. in-person tours, and more. Overview of school tours You may be wondering why a tour is important in the first place. What can a tour really tell me about the school that I didn’t already read online? The truth is, a lot! Whether virtual or inperson, you get a feel for the environment. A school can seem great online, but once you’re walking through the hallways or seeing inside the classrooms, you could realize that it’s not quite the right fit for your child’s personality. And vice versa — so we recommend not discounting a school just by your online research, because a tour may just change your mind. A tour is also the perfect opportunity to ask questions. Getting your questions answered through an online portal or via email/phone can be a bit of a back-andforth process, but on a tour you have plenty of people — whether that be teachers, administrators or tour guides — accessible to get your questions answered on the spot. Finally, tours are often coupled with (or you can register on the same day for) open houses and information sessions, where you can learn even more about the school. These may include topics such as student support, 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

October 2021 | New York Family 21

education STEM, fine arts and more. So now that we know why tours and other visits to the schools you’re considering are important, let’s dive into the differences between in-person and virtual tours. During the pandemic, schools quickly shifted to virtual tours, which could mean anything from pre-recorded videos to a more live, 3D tour experience, depending on the school. But as we gradually move into a world of less restrictions, many schools now offer inperson tours again. If you’re debating between virtual vs. in-person tours, here’s a quick breakdown on what they offer: Virtual tours The obvious benefit of virtual tours is that they’re convenient! No need to schedule a date and time or move around your work schedule to attend. No need to pick the perfect outfit out for the day or stress about prepping your family. Virtual tours are low pressure and easy to attend, which makes them a much better option for some families. In fact, there are still some schools that are only offering virtual open houses or meetings with admissions. The one caveat is that some schools do host live virtual tours and open houses, in which case you would need to choose a date and time and join your scheduled session. But even still, you can do so from the comfort of your own home! While you may be concerned about not getting the “feel” of the school if you go with School Tour FAQ Should I bring my kids on the tour? This is dependent on the school! Some schools specifically ask that you not bring your kids on the tour, while others welcome your whole family. Keep in mind that tours can be long, and you want to make sure you can stay focused and get all your questions answered. We all know how restless kids can get sometimes, so if you the school allows kids on the tour, consider whether your child will benefit from attending and if they can stay engaged for that long. Will going on a tour increase my chances of getting accepted to the school? Yes and no. Most tours are not evaluating your family, but it always helps to show 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 the virtual option, NYC schools have worked hard to ensure that virtual tours feel as real and comparable as in-person. This includes options such as 3D tours, live chats for questions, live sessions and more, all based on the same experience as in-person tours. In-person tours Many schools are back to offering in-person tours, so what are the pros here? First, you have more direct access to teachers, administrators, and other families. We all know that virtual encounters can sometimes be awkward — only one person can talk at a time and it can be difficult to get your thoughts or questions in when there’s other people on the call. With an inperson tour, you can chat with other families or pull an administrator aside for a quick question. In some ways it’s more formal because you’ll be interacting with a lot of different people at the school, but it’s also more casual in the way you can ask questions and chat. The most obvious benefit here is that you’ll physically be in the classroom and facility spaces, so you can see for yourself what the school’s environment is like. If you’re considering an in-person tour, be sure to check the school’s specific guidelines, as some schools are only offering in-person tours for families who already applied and others have very limited inperson availability. We recommend booking soon if you’re thinking of doing an in-person tour! interest! Not only are tours and open houses helpful opportunities for you to learn what you can about the school, they also show the school that you did your homework. You’re interested in the school, and you took the time to check it out. Should we dress up for an in-person tour? Be yourself! While we recommend dressing nice, it’s also important that you bring your authentic self to the tour. Try not to stress too much about your appearance, because the tour is about you and what you can learn about the school (not vice versa)! What are good questions to ask on my tour? First, ask whatever is important to you. Think about your priorities: is financial aid top of mind? Is class size super important? Tour Checklist Whether you do a virtual or inperson tour you are going to want to take notes. There is so much you are seeing and listening to at once, that you may not remember what you’re specifically looking for. That’s why, we put together a brief checklist of some of our top things to look for on school tours. Ask yourself these questions as you go and check off the boxes! ❏ Does the school feel supportive and encouraging? ❏ Did the teachers I meet seem like the right fit for my child? ❏ Did the teachers seem enthusiastic and positive? ❏ Would my child be excited to enter this classroom? ❏ Is the class size small/big enough for my child? ❏ Was there technology used in the classrooms? ❏ Are there dedicated spaces or outlets for student support? ❏ Do the administrators seem passionate about the school and its mission? ❏ Can I see my child making friends with the other students at the school? ❏ Did I leave feeling excited about the school? After you come up with questions from there, we also have a few that are always good to ask: Is after/before-care an option? What kind of academic support is available? What extracurricular activities are offered? Will my child have leadership opportunities here? What does the admissions process look like from here? How are families kept up-todate with what’s happening at school? This is not a comprehensive list, but some questions to get you started! If I don’t go on a tour, should I still apply for the school? Sure! While tours are definitely important, if you have a good feel for the school already, it doesn’t hurt to apply. You can also attend an open house, meeting with admissions, or just chat with other families that you know already at the school.

Their Brilliant future starts here! World-class academics academ & whole-child learning rni approach e ta F in d a Z a r e n l schoo yo u ! Zeta is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for Pre-K - 5th Grade!! Inspiring creativity, collaboration, and the spark of genius in every child since 1872 Nursery – Grade 12 Register for a virtual open house admissions@dwight.edu 212.724.6360 | dwight.edu Educating global leaders on campus and virtually New York | London | Seoul Shanghai | Dubai | Global Online October 2021 | New York Family 23

High Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement BASIS Independent Manhattan Upper Cardinal Spellman High School Dwight School 556 W. 22nd Street, New York, NY 347-305-4960 manhattan-admissions@ basisindependent.com Manhattan.basisindependent. com BASIS Independent students lead the world in math, reading, and science! A PreK–12 private school that offers the world-class BASIS Curriculum to their Upper School campus in Chelsea. Students grades 6–12 engage in STEM and liberal arts offerings led by Subject Expert Teachers who guide them through Advanced Placement® courses, capstone courses, and independent research. As a result, students build the autonomy, knowledge, and critical inquiry to enter the world’s top colleges. The new upper school campus will also partner with Chelsea Piers to offer extracurriculars like basketball, soccer, flag football, and gymnastics! 1 Cardinal Spellman Place, Bronx NY 718-881-8000 x206 admissions@cardinalspellman. org cardinalspellman.org Cardinal Spellman High School is the premier, co-educational, college preparatory, Catholic high school in the New York Metropolitan Area. Each student is prepared for personal success in college and life through various programs of studies and activities. Graduates are awarded millions in college scholarships and attend top-tier and Ivy League schools across the nation. In addition to the strong academic foundation, the school also allows its students to develop strong social skills while receiving support in a nurturing environment. Visit cardinalspellman.org to book an Open House Tour. 18 West 89th Street Main Campus: 212-724-3630 Dwight.edu An internationally renowned independent school (nurserygrade 12) committed to educating the next generation of global leaders. Dwight is dedicated to “igniting the spark of genius” in every child. Each Dwight School shares the same commitment to igniting the spark of genius in every child. Regardless where in the world students attend Dwight, they are inspired to find their passions and receive the same high-quality IB education. Dwight provides benefits and countless opportunities. Travel and exchange programs, cross-campus curricular and creative collaborations, online learning programs, international athletic competitions, and global leadership conferences all foster the development of global citizens. in Thornwood, New York. Fordham Preparatory School 441 East Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458 718-584-8367 fordhamprep.org/admissions A Catholic, Jesuit, college preparatory school located on the campus of Fordham University offering individualized study for highly motivated young men through honors and Advanced Placement courses beginning in freshman year. Qualified students may also take classes at Fordham University. A program of retreats, days of renewal, and a 4-year service program provide a rich experience for students in preparation for college and for life. The athletics program includes 18 varsity sports and offers over 60 clubs and activities. Student diversity is one of the special features of Fordham Prep, with the school striving to include qualified students of limited financial resources by providing substantial financial assistance. The school offers CARDINAL SPELLMAN HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE OCT. 24TH, 11AM-3PM OCT. 26TH, 5PM-8PM *FILL OUT AN INQUIRY AT CARDINALSPELLMAN.ORG FOR A FAST PASS TO SKIP THE LINE! One Cardinal Spellman Place Bronx, NY 10466 718-881-8000 X 206 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 TACHS CODE 303 @SpellmanBX

October 2021 | New York Family 25

High Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement an education that emphasizes faith, scholarship, and service, an education that shapes a lifetime. French- American School of New York Manor Campus (NurseryGrade 3) 111 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont 914-250-0469 Village Campus (Grades 4-8) 145 New Street, Mamaroneck, 914-250-0451 Harbor Campus (Grades 9-12) 320 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck 914-250-0477 fasny.org French-American School of New York (FASNY) has offered the best in bilingual education for local francophone families and expatriate students for more than forty years. It is the only school in the New York metropolitan area accredited to offer both the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma and the French baccalaureate. All students also graduate with 26 a New York State high school diploma. FASNY’s goal is not based solely on excellent results and academic rigor, but on supporting their students to become well-rounded individuals set up for success outside of FASNY and beyond. German International School New York (GISNY) 50 Partridge Road, White Plains, NY 10605 admissions@gisny.org 914-948-6513 GISNY.ORG Open a world of opportunities for your child with a distinctive bilingual education and a rigorous curriculum that emphasizes the sciences. For over 40 years, German International School New York (GISNY), an independent Pre-K through Grade 12 college preparatory program, cultivates students to develop into curious, analytical, and conscientious global citizens. GISNY is the only school in the tristate area accredited to offer the NYS High School NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Diploma and the German International Abitur, a globally recognized diploma, which facilitates access to universities worldwide. The completion of their science wing this fall with a new state-of-the-art Maker Space allows their students to fully explore projects in the fields of design thinking, life sciences, and artificial intelligence. recognize their potential to effect change and gain the tools to do so, advocating for themselves and standing behind others, seeking out the difference, and understanding that only in community are we IDEAL. Schedule a visit today to learn more about New York’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school. The IDEAL School International Leadership Charter High School 314 W. 91st Street and 270 W. 89th Street, NYC 212-769-1699 admissions@theidealschool. org theidealschool.org/admissions A small school that’s BIG on inclusion! At the IDEAL School of Manhattan, they believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. They offer a supportive environment where all identities and abilities are celebrated.Their diverse and nurturing community thrives in a robust academic program, where students 3030 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx NY 718-562-2300 ilchs.org A high performing, academically rigorous college-prep school. It is a tuition free institution that aims to prepare the young men and women of the Bronx not only for the demands of higher education but also for leading productive and meaningful lives. International Leadership’s scholars represent some of the world’s future leaders. The school’s vision over the past 15 years has been to

October 2021 | New York Family 27

High Schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement change lives and transform communities. The school offers a martial arts program designed to improve mental focus and concentration, and an inclusive learning environment which promotes high academic expectations for all. academic achievement, and the students excel. The accomplished faculty teaches a wide variety of college level and Honors classes, including Advanced Placement courses beginning in 9th grade. Mary Louis Academy Professional Children’s School 17621 Wexford Terrace Jamaica Estates, Queens 11432 718 297-2120 tmla.org A Catholic college preparatory academy for young women founded in 1936 sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood and rooted in their charism of unity, reconciliation, and inclusive love embracing all of creation, emphasizing intellectual, social, and spiritual growth. The dedicated teachers, academic quality, outstanding facilities, and committed students create an unparalleled school spirit. The central focus is 132 W 60th St, New York, NY 10023 212-582-3116 lmurphy@pcs-nyc.org pcs-nyc.org Professional Children’s School is an independent day school enrolling almost 150 students in grades 6-12. For over one hundred years, PCS has provided a challenging and engaging college preparatory program for busy artists, athletes, dancers, actors, musicians and others who are serious about their studies. While emphasizing the importance of classroom learning, our students have the option of distance learning, allowing GET TO KNOW OUR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE October 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. November 17, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Learn more and register at GISNY.ORG Open a world of opportunities for your child with a bilingual education that emphasizes the sciences at German International School New York, a Pre-K to grade 12 college preparatory program. Entering Pre-K or Kindergarten children are not required to speak or understand German and build the foundation of being bilingual by first grade. Join our Virtual Open House and learn how we nurture independent thinkers and develop global citizens. GISNY.ORG | admissions@gisny.org White Plains, NY 10605 | (914) 948-6513 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 students to balance time in school with professional demands outside. Professional Children’s School is accredited by the New York State Association of Independent Schools (NYSAIS), and the school is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools. St. John’s Preparatory School 21-21 Crescent St., Astoria, NY 718-721-7200 stjohnsprepschool.org Paving the way for Leaders of Tomorrow for over 150 years, the school is dedicated to promoting academic excellence and to instill the principles and values of the Catholic Faith in a positive, nurturing environment. A rigorous academic curriculum, an engaging spiritual program, meaningful service experiences, and extensive extracurricular opportunities establish a strong foundation for life. Advanced Placement courses are offered in all subject areas. The Baccalaureate Program allows qualified students at the Prep to complete their senior year of high school at the University. The school building features well-equipped science laboratories, state-of-theart computer labs, wireless capability, smart boards, library, band room, art room, an auditorium, chapel, guidance center, gymnasium, weight room, outdoor track, and retreat center. Thornton-Donovan School 100 Overlook Circle, New Rochelle 914-632-8836 www.td.edu Thornton-Donovan, a boutique-like K - 12 school in a bucolic-like setting, continues to offer education in an old-fashioned way. Its five homes, located on five acres, are all loaded with tech, and its small class size average of 10, makes it very much like homeschooling. T-D is a K-12 120-year-old independent and international day school with a tuition of $23,500.00. Winston Prep School NYC, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut & California NYC: 126 West 17th St, New York, NY 10011 212-496-8400 awalmsley@winstonprep.edu winstonprep.edu Winston Preparatory School is a leading school network for students with learning differences, including dyslexia, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD). Winston Prep’s nationally recognized and researchdriven educational model focuses on developing a deep understanding of each child’s unique way of learning. Simply put, Winston Prep’s model works with a proven track record at the six campuses in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California. They have also launched an innovative online program, accessible anywhere in the US. Winston Prep’s high school graduation rate is 99.7%, whereas over 18% of students in the nation with learning differences drop out of school. Over 80% of Winston Prep graduates enroll in college, versus 33% nationwide. To learn more about Winston Prep’s campuses, visit winstonprep.edu. York Prep School 40 W 68th St, New York, NY 10023 212-362-0400 admissions@yorkprep.org yorkprep.org York Prep School is a New York City independent school committed to creating a nurturing environment that challenges and supports each student in a diverse and inclusive setting. Compassionate educators guide students through a traditional and rigorous curriculum while employing a range of innovative techniques to cultivate each student’s skills, abilities, and interests. Their program offers an unparalleled Jump Start Program with one on one personalized attention, along with Honors courses, AP classes, and a world-class Scholars Program. The thorough and student-centered college counseling program provides guidance tailored to each student’s particular needs and interests.

Saturday, October 16, 2021 YOU OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 Join us for one of our in-person sessions at The Mary Louis Academy’s Annual Open House Session 1: 10am-12pm Session 2: 12pm-2pm Session 3: 2pm-4pm 176-21 Wexford Terrace, Jamaica Estates, NY 11432 Phone: 718-297-2120 Please pre-register for our Open House at www.tmla.org WWW.TMLA.ORG @WEARETMLA TACHS/CHSEE #016 October 2021 | New York Family 29

boarding schools Directory | Special Advertising Supplement EF Academy 582 Columbus Ave, Thornwood, NY 10594 914-495-6056 efacademy.org EF Academy’s mission is to open the world through education. At their international, private high school welcoming day and boarding students from 75+ countries, students will engage in a learning experience that asks them to explore diverse perspectives through a process of collaboration, analysis, and reflection aimed at developing the skills necessary to respond to the challenges and opportunities facing their generation. Here, EF Academy fosters true global citizenship through their multicultural learning community. A big part of what makes EF Academy New York special is their wonderful location in one of the most vibrant cities in the world, but an even bigger part is the brilliant people who belong to our community. Register for EF Academy’s Open House on their campus in the heart of Westchester, on November 3, 6:30 PM at 582 Columbus Ave in Thornwood, New York. Get a glimpse of what it feels like to be an EF Academy New York student by hearing from some of the friendly faces who make their school special. Meet some key staff from EF Academy New York as you interact around campus and see key areas of the school. Emma Willard School Troy, NY 12180 518-833-1300 admissions@emmawillard.org emmawillard.org For over 200 years, Emma Willard School has been a leader in girls’ education, challenging students to question, reason, learn, grow, and lead. Located in Troy, NY, Emma Willard School offers day and boarding students in grades 9-12 a balance of academic rigor and individual wellness, emphasizing personalized opportunities to grow and create. Our program pillars of intellectual flexibility, community, equity, and justice ensure that students walk away with a life-long sense of purpose. The Knox School St James, NY 11780 631-686-1600 admissions@knoxschool.org knoxschool.org Founded in 1904, The Knox School is the oldest established private school on Long Island in New York. Our inclusive environment serves grades 6-12 and Post-Graduate, providing students with a broad world perspective and a wide range of skills to prepare them for the next phase of their journeys. At Knox, everyone knows your name, and each student’s potential is unlocked and maximized because of the boundless experiences a Knox education provides. We are proud of our 100% acceptance to top fouryear universities. Whether you are an aspiring engineer or equestrian, artist or architect, performer or physicist, a Knox education unlocks every student’s potential and prepares them for success after high school. Marianapolis Preparatory School Thompson, CT 06277 860-923-9245 admission@marianapolis.org marianapolis.org Marianapolis is a Catholic co-educational boarding and day school nestled in northeast Connecticut. Located 2.5 hours from NYC, Marianapolis serves over 300 students from around the globe. Experiential learning is the core of the Marianapolis pedagogy, featuring short-term explorations – from cranberry bogging to blacksmithing – and a week of travel-based study in the spring. The traditional college-prep curriculum can be coupled with targeted tracks in Business & Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, or Innovation. Since 1926, Marianapolis’ family-oriented, values-based community has empowered each student to hone their vision for the impact they will make on our ever-changing world. Ross School Nursery–Grade 12, postgraduate East Hampton, NY 11937 631-907-5400 ross.org Ross School’s mission is to change the way education meets the future; to foster interdisciplinary, integrated thinking and innovative leadership; to engage fully in the global community, and to facilitate lifelong learning. Ross School is a co-educational boarding (Grades 6–12, PG) and day school (N-Grade 12, PG) located on a beautiful campus in East Hampton, about two hours east of New We’re so Social York City. Serving approximately 400 students and attracting a world-class faculty, the School offers a global, integrated curriculum with engaging courses in science, math, arts, humanities, and wellness, with opportunities for independent study, competitive athletics, extracurricular activities, and travel. Ross School has a successful college placement program, with 100% of applicants receiving acceptances at competitive colleges and universities. Wilbraham & Monson Academy 423 Main St., Wilbraham, MA 01095 413-596-6811 admission@wma.us wma.us Wilbraham & Monson Academy, voted 7-time TheRepublican/MassLive Reader Raves winner for “Best Private School” in Western Massachusetts, is for students who are looking for a transformational educational community. WMA is a global experience that features 23 Advanced Placement courses and various honors tracks and creates global thinkers by offering a curriculum that integrates the mastery of traditional core disciplines while also incorporating courses specific to our Center for Entrepreneurship, Economics & Finance and our financial Trading Center. Our brand new 4,800-square-foot state-of-the-art STEM Lab, new $6.2 million Athenaeum Library, and athletic facilities complement our 400-acre campus, allowing students to engage in 30+ competitive, recreational, or civic activities. Follow us @newyorkfamily on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and tag us #newyorkfamily in your NYC adventures! 30 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

MARIANAPOLIS PREPARATORY SCHOOL Marianapolis is a Catholic co-educational boarding and day school nestled in northeast Connecticut. Located 3 hours from NYC, Marianapolis serves students from around the globe. Experiential learning is the core of the Marianapolis pedagogy, featuring short-term explorations – from cranberry bogging to blacksmithing – and a week of travel-based study in the spring. The traditional college-prep curriculum can be coupled with targeted tracks in Business & Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, or Innovation. Since 1926, Marianapolis’ family-oriented, valuesbased community has empowered each student to hone their vision for the impact they will make on our ever-changing world. www.marianapolis.org | (860) 923-9245 admission@marianapolis.org 26 Chase Road, Thompson, CT 06277 @MARIANAPOLIS .COM/MARIANAPOLIS @MARIANAPOLIS October 2021 | New York Family 31

ask the expert Reconnecting with Your Partner Lifecoach and author Kristen Glosserman shares strategies By Donna Duarte-LaDD W e all know that we were a bit at times on autopilot during the height of the pandemic. You and your partner got through this challenging time, and like most of us, did the best you could. We took each day as it came. We put one foot before the other. There were those times we let things slide since we were in one space together with nowhere to go. But now school is back in session, and while COVID is still a factor in our lives, we are starting to get back to normalcy. And, gasp, your partner is getting on your nerves again. This is all part of ‘getting back to normal.’ And now that we have space both mentally and figuratively, the regular life stuff is hitting us again. We connected with expert Life Coach and author (If It’s Not Right, Go Left) Kristen Glosserman on getting back to a healthy relationship with the one you love. As kids return to school and new variants pop up, making for the uncertainty of our next steps, how can couples get back to connecting without being in survival mode? Connecting, really connecting, with your partner is like anything else: if it’s important to you, then you’ll have to allocate time and energy to it. So, if you have found that partnership was de-prioritized over the last year or two, you want to bring it back to the top of the list. Remember, it’s about energy; wherever we put energy is where it will grow. My husband and I have designated one night of every week as our date night. I talk about this, and how “Love is a Choice” in my new book, If It’s Not Right, Go Left. As a couple, Marc and I are very consistent with our date night, giving each other one night a week alone, just the two of us, where we can have that space every couple needs. With back-toschool, so much of parents’ energy goes into 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 the children and their schedules and needs. I know every parent is completely tuned in to that right now. Still, it is important not to lose sight that you still have a partner, and that area of your life still requires energy and effort. On our date nights, Marc and I stay conscious of the direction of our conversation, agreeing to talk about something other than the children or work. We’ve managed to create a discipline around our communication. It’s a practice, like yoga, and it’s something you start small and keep getting better at. Whenever we catch ourselves slipping in a negative direction, we use healthy, positive communication to stay close instead of drifting apart. Just by using positive language with your partner, you really can control the energy dynamics. The other night, my husband and I were bickering, and the next morning we both said, “I want love.” It works. For date night inspiration, why not try: • A new activity together, like going for an after-dinner walk or jog. • Playing tennis or going bowling, just to shake things up a bit. • Trade places in the kitchen, where Marc is awesome. I have my traditional favorite repertoire, but he challenges me with newto-me recipes, such as Beef Wellington or cooking up a whole fish. • Try to adjust your mindset and get on the same wave as your partner. Remember, it’s about the shared experience more than anything else. So be spontaneous, and jump in the car for a miniadventure; just a short distance from your home base, there could be something new and exciting worth checking out. COVID made it hard to travel, so Marc took us exploring nearby in the Hudson Valley, where we discovered some amazing places together. After 20 months of total togetherness, how can couples maintain a healthy relationship as couples spend more time apart? I think it’s about finding the value and benefit in change, any change. Change is hard, and change is good: that’s an important lesson in my book. So this newest change—more time apart instead of total

HELP WITH DEPRESSION GRIEF SUPPORT Mental Health ALL FOR CRISIS SUPPORT SUBSTANCE USE SERVICES 24/7 COUNSELING CONNECT TO CARE: 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) or visit mentalhealthforall.nyc.gov No matter who you are. No matter what you need. NYC is here for you. October 2021 | New York Family 33

ask the expert togetherness—can be a good thing if you choose for it to be. Just think, now we have an opportunity to be on our own, to put a little more energy into our individualism and independence. Then, we can come back together and share that experience with our partner. It’s healthy when we choose to see change as a positive; that’s a great mindset. In any partnership, too much time together or apart—or anything too extreme—doesn’t benefit anyone. So yes, we got used to a lot of togetherness, and maybe it was too much. Embrace change by recognizing that there has been something beautiful about all this time together, and now it’s OK to do things differently. Recognize that there will be less time together, and choose how best to spend that limited time. YOU get to choose. Now, we can focus on the quality, not the quantity, of our time together. We can make those together moments count! I recommend that you choose one night to be a family and stay home and cook. We like to do that with an early, cozy dinner on Friday or Sunday. Where will your moments be? How will you enjoy the time together you do have? Choose those moments because if we don’t choose, they won’t happen. With everyone’s schedules altered and in flux, we may have to create some new traditions… great! Change is hard, and change is good! At the end of each chapter in my book, I give readers ThinkWork, my version of homework for grown-up success. So ask yourself these questions: • How can this time apart be beneficial to me? • What do I want to accomplish on my own? • What would I like to create more space for? • When is the best time for us all to come together? When communications have ceased between a couple, how can they begin to speak to each other again? Relationships—even the really good, strong ones—will go through highs and lows. I know, I’ve been married 15 years. Whenever we drift apart, it’s essential to have the hope and the belief that we can come back together again. And we do that by having small, achievable goals. It might be something as simple as bringing your partner a cup of coffee or tea, asking if they need anything when you’re running out to the store, or offering to assist with something they’re working on. Communication is the 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Photo Credit: Aletiza Photo Kristen Glosserman with her family. bedrock of any relationship, and questions are a great way to get couples connecting again: Do you need anything? Can I help you today? That line of questioning can restart the communication and get a couple talking. Just the other week, Marc and I found ourselves at a real stand-off. The realities of back-to-school pressures were getting the better of us. After a day or two of “drifting,” I wanted to move us back together and in a positive direction. So I stayed up late and wrote my husband a letter. It’s a tactic I often use when trying to initiate a makeup. These are the guidelines I always follow: • Be genuine in your outreach. • Remain kind. • Explain your position and be willing to move forward. • Don’t expect anything in return. Feel lighter with the knowledge that you’ve done your part in moving the situation in a more positive direction, and watch how things slowly resolve themselves. Try it and see! Many couples have shared that they were on autopilot during the height of the pandemic, and problems are resurfacing. How does a couple know when it is time to see a therapist? You can choose to move things in a healthy and positive direction. However, if the communication is breaking down and the two of you can no longer work together effectively, then it may be time to get help. And help can come in many forms; it may be a neighbor or marriage counselor, a psychotherapist, or life coach. Whoever you consult for help, remember the “change is good” mindset, view this challenge as an opportunity to move your relationship in a healthy, positive direction. The title of my book is If It’s Not Right, Go Left: I believe that when things aren’t right, it’s time to do something different. Whenever the two of you are not making progress—when you’ve tried to connect, have asked each other questions, creating small goals together yet not meeting them—then the progress, the hope, the joy of the partnership are just not happening because the communication has broken down. Get help. And by the way, help is not a failure; it’s a win because now we’re getting back on track, moving in a positive direction. Getting help is one of the strongest, smartest things you can do in any situation, but especially this one. Glosserman found her true calling, Life Coaching, while overcoming a difficult time in her late 20s. She holds Coaching Certifications from the Institute of Life Coach Training, New York University, and Wharton. Glosserman has coached executives from Wall Street to American Express- among others. A Positive Discipline Parent Educator and proud mother of four, Glosserman brings her relatable approach to parenting into her practice, providing practical, straightforward advice that works. A partner with her husband Marc in the hospitality business Hill Country Barbecue Market, Glosserman is completing her first, soon-to-bepublished book If It’s Not Right, Go Left. Follow her on Instagram @kristenglosserman.

Friendly, Safe, Relaxed Environment I live in beautiful Woodstock Valley, CT and am a native of the Northeast Connecticut “Quiet Corner” having lived here all my life. In addition to my vast knowledge of the area, I have helped buyers find their perfect home and sellers with a smooth sales transaction. Please contact me if you are looking for a forever home, vacation home or land to build! I will work tirelessly to find the property that suits your needs! Lisa M. Bellavance, Realtor® Berkshire Hathaway Home Services NE Properties 45 Route 171, P.O. BOX 366, South Woodstock, CT 06267 Call or text: (860) 729-5423 LisaBellavance@bhhsne.com lisabellavance.bhhsneproperties.com October 2021 | New York Family 35

Family Fun Kid-Friendly Hikes In and Near NYC By Katarina avendaño and donna duarte-Ladd F all is full of fun activities to enjoy as the season changes from warm to cool. The weather is already starting to chill down a bit and soon the leaves will begin to change colors. A hike is great for a family day out and although this season we still need to keep a bit of distance due to COVID (check the website for all safety measures) the hiking grounds are open. That is why we have rounded up some nearby familyfriendly hikes that anyone at any skill level can achieve! Greenbelt Conservancy – Staten 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Island, NY The Nature Center Trail, 700 Rockland Avenue, Staten Island NY 10314 1 mile Start your hike off at the wooden bridge on the eastern edge of the Nature Center grounds called Mitchell Crossing. From there, you’ll embark on a journey that leads you to a native fern garden that stretches out under a canopy of beech and birch trees. This hike is even for the tiniest of hikers with leveled terrain and short distance! Open daily, from dawn to dusk. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir – Central Park, NY Bridle Path, New York, NY 10128 1.7 miles A hike within NYC? There are no mountains or natural lakes nearby, but Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir makes a great option when you need a little city escape without ever leaving. This loop is 1.7 miles and is a common place for New Yorkers to run, walk, hike, or just enjoy the changing of the leaves. Accessible yearround. Tenafly Nature Center Red, Yellow and White Trail Loop – Tenafly, NJ 313 Hudson Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670 2 miles Located not too far away from New York City are several trails that you can venture out on

Wonders of Wes tfield Top-Ranked Schools ★ 22 Miles from NYC ★ Top 10 Places to Live in NJ 279 Watchung Fork, WestField, nJ | 5 Bedrooms | 3.1 Baths | Offered at $1,695,000 October 2021 | New York Family 37

Family Fun at Tenafly, New Jersey. Kids will love seeing the various types of birds in the area as you walk along the several paths covered with fall foliage! Flat Rock Brook Loop – Englewood, NJ 473 Cape May St, Englewood, NJ 07631 2 miles Another hike that is not too far from the City is located right in Englewood, New Jersey. Enjoy the foresty scenery along a two-mile path that picks up in elevation at around 270 feet. This trail welcomes all skill levels and is accessible all year-round. Black Creek Preserve – Esopus, NY Winding Brook Road, Esopus, NY 12429 2 miles This kid-friendly hike is a fairly easy one to do with the family that has a few uphill climbs you’ll have to power through. It’s all worth it though because the kids will have a blast crossing the giant suspension bridge that runs along the creek and the Hudson River shoreline. Hike through the forest and see a variety of endangered species, such as blueback herrings and alewives as they travel from the ocean to the Black Creek and deposit their eggs. Spook Rock via Gory Brook and Witch’s Spring Trail – Sleepy Hollow, NY Tarrytown New York, Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 2 miles fall colors as you walk, run, or bike along the partially paved trail. You can even bring the dogs along if they stay on their leashes. Accessible year-round. Jack Harrington and White Whiteplains Greenery – White Plains, NY 33 Gedney Way, White Plains, NY 10605 2.5 miles This may be considered a moderate hike, but there is a whole lot of adventure and historical context packed into this trail! Explore foresty greenery from the legends of Sleepy Hollow and Washington Irving’s writings. As you venture through the paths, you’ll run into a witch’s shelter that seems to always be rebuilt by an unknown source. Take a nature trip, go running, road biking, or follow the trail along the railroad line. Have a fun family day out exploring the White Plains and even bring your family dog along for the trek as long as they have their leash on. Tibbetts Brook Park Loop Trail – Yonkers, NY 322 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701 2.2 miles Spend the day at Croton Gorge Park that spans over 97 acres of property. Venture out to see impressive views of the dam and spillway when you take the trail with direct access to New York State’s Old Croton Aqueduct. Click here for the latest cancellations and COVID updates at this park. If you are wanting to stay close to the City and do not want to venture out too far, this 2.2-mile hike located near Yonkers makes the perfect fit. Enjoy the woodsy scenery of Croton Gorge Park – Cortlandt, NY 35 Yorktown Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10520 Italiano per bambini? Si, si! We think learning should be fun for everyone! Our students learn Italian through games, songs, stories, and so much more! 'all session GPS,JETBOE5FFOTOnline and in-person! Group classes offer the opportunity to learn Italian alongside friends! Private and semi-private classes offer flexible scheduling and a customized curriculum! Stay tuned for specialty classes and workshops, coming soon! a 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

The only private, nonprofit K–12 school on the East End. ross.org NURSERY–GRADE 12, DAY AND BOARDING 18 GOODFRIEND DRIVE EAST HAMPTON, NY 646-213-3400 www.wetherby-pembridge.org Academic rigor in a family school A TRADITIONAL CO-ED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL ON THE UPPER EAST SIDE FOR CHILDREN OF AGES 2 - 14 the Gold Standard in education BOOK OUR OPEN HOUSE October 2021 | New York Family 39

Real estate Moving to the Suburbs Find your dream home in one of these nearby towns! By Mia SalaS L ooking to move to the suburbs? Or just love browsing dream homes as a pastime? We’ve got the scoop on some of our favorite suburban towns. We all love NYC, but the city life may not be right for every 40 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 family. The suburbs offer a calm escape from the hustle & bustle of NYC, while still offering you an easy commute route for work or your day trips. We’ve even included some towns a bit further from NYC (such as ones in CT) for those that don’t need to be in NYC every day, and might want to be closer to other cities like Boston. Much like NYC neighborhoods, each suburban town, no matter the distance from NYC, has a unique personality. Get to know what makes these towns special, including fun facts, school district breakdowns and even featured listings!

Don’t “Fall” behind! While the temperature begins to drop, the market will continue to be hot. We have an influx of buyers who are interested in moving to your neighborhoods. With proven results in your area, we don’t just show houses, we sell houses! Don’t miss the opportunity to make a move! Results that move you. What if you could sell your home faster and at a higher price with no upfront costs or interest? With Compass Concierge and Bridge Loan Services we can help you get the best value for your home. We bring a wealth of industry knowledge and local expertise to every transaction. Whether you are buying or selling, look no further! Call Batul and Cheryl, agents of Woodbury specializing in luxury real estate! Batul Morbi Licensed Associate RE Broker M: 516.859.8037 O: 516.703.3360 batul.morbi@compass.com Cheryl Goldman Licensed Associate RE Broker M: 516.902.0017 O: 516.703.3360 cheryl.goldman@compass.com Cheryl Goldman & Batul Morbi are real estate agents affiliated with Compass. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. October 2021 | New York Family 41

Real estate FairField, CT Known for their amazing beaches, music and farmer’s markets, Fairfield, CT is a beautiful and vibrant place to raise your family. “Along Fairfield’s 5 miles of LI Sound Coastline are 5 beautifully preserved and pristine beaches. Fairfield also has Lake Mohegan which offers hiking trails, the calm of a lake for swimming, and a sprinkler pad for the little one,” says agent Anne Frewen of the Vanderblue team. Bring your family to one of the over two dozen farmer’s markets on Sundays, right in the center of town. There’s even local farms where your kids can say hi to baby chicks and you can get farm-fresh eggs. As for music, we love the Fairfield Theater Company (FTC), “which hosts everything from jazz to rock to comedy in an intimate setting, 10 sherwood Farm Road, Fairfield Ct / the Vanderblue team a live performance is always within arms reach,” adds Anne. The downtown area is always busy with locally run cation options in Fairfield, both private and public, so you’ll have lots to boutiques and new restaurants, so you’ll simply never run out of fun choose from to make sure that your child is set up for success. things to do as a family or on a date-night. And if you’re a bit historyThe listing here at 10 Sherwood Farm Rd is the colonial that obsessed like us, then you’ll appreciate that the hamlet of Southport is truly has it all. There’s 4 full bedrooms, 4.5 baths, flex spaces part of Fairfield: there’s period architecture such as the Greek Revival, for office/workout, a finished basement, and a 19-foot fireplace! Italianate, Second Empire etc. With the added bonus of being only 50 Talk about spacious and cozy. Conveniently located to downtown miles from NYC with 3 Metro North train stations and easy highway Fairfield, you have the benefit of enjoying your peace but popping access, Fairfield is the perfect suburban escape. There are plenty of eduinto town whenever you feel like it. Maplewood, NJ Maplewood is very well-known for its diversity & inclusion. Whether that’s in culture, lifestyle or ethnicity, Maplewood is proud to cultivate a diverse community that welcomes all families. “Maplewood is a town that has everything and is a proverbial melting pot and prides itself for ‘inclusion’”, says agent Mark Slade. Fun fact about Maplewood is that it has the only downtown in all of NJ without a traffic light! The downtown area is a prime destination for shopping and dining at amazing restaurants. Maplewood is also super convenient: the NYC train station is in the center of town and offers Midtown Direct service to NY Penn Station, and you can also switch over to downtown access or drive just a short 20 minutes home later at night. As parents, we know how important the school district is when looking for a 14 s Pierson Road, Maplewood NJ / Mark slade, Keller Williams home. A bit about Maplewood schools: Maplewood shares a school district with its neighboring town South Orange. There are several elementary having other families over. The master bedroom is a nice size, and schools distributed across both towns, but then all schools feed into there’s both a full bath on the second floor and a powder room on one high school that is centrally located to both towns. the first. With the added convenience of being near the NYC trains Curious about the featured listing at 14 S Pierson? We love the and Maplewood Village, this listing is great for smaller families large kitchen with the beautiful center island that is perfect for who need easy access to NYC. 42 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Dedicated to Matching Home Sellers and Buyers North of NYC Whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size, expand, or transfer in or out of town, my experience will be an asset to your move. My commitment to my clients, combined with cutting edge tools and technology by Houlihan Lawrence, allows me to offer an exceptional service for both sellers and buyers. Contact me today to see how I can help you. 20+ Years R E A L E S TAT E E X P E R I E N C E H O U L I H A N L AW R E N C E P L AT I N U M AWA R D W I N N E R FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW LICEN SED IN BOTH NY A N D C T Specializing in Westchester & Fairfield Counties A PR I L MO N ACO Real Estate Salesperson M 914.548.8350 amonaco@houlihanlawrence.com aprilmonaco.houlihanlawrence.com P E L H A M B R O K E R A G E | 1 P E L H A M W O O D AV E N U E , P E L H A M , N Y 1 0 8 0 3 H O U L I H A N L AW R EN CE.CO M October 2021 | New York Family 43

Real estate SyoSSet, Ny When we think of Syosset, family-oriented is the first thing that comes to mind. Located on the North Shore of Long Island, the town and surrounding areas have many restaurants, retail stores and professional services. All of your shopping and dining needs are just a hop away, and you also have quick and easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails for outdoor adventures. Syosset is also a diverse community, which makes it great for raising a family. The school district offers a broad range of programming, including extensive extracurricular activities, excellent sports teams, theater programs, music, art, technology, and more. In total, the district has 7 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, and 1 high school. Having received countless Recently under contract home in syosset / linda Freedman, Douglas elliman awards and recognition for its schools, Syosset is considered one of the top ranked school districts in New York State. Syosset is also known as havProperty wise, Linda Freedman from Douglas Elliman says, ing excellent programs specifically for children with special needs. “Syosset is a great place to live and offers homes in a wide range of Furthermore, the commute to NYC is easy with 2 convenient LIRR prices, sizes and styles, including single family homes, condos and stations nearby, including one right in the heart of Syosset. And a new construction, to meet your individual needs. Whether you are fun fact about Syosset is that Judd Apatow, Idina Menzel and Natalie a first time home buyer, trading up to a larger home, or ready to Portman all went to Syosset high school! scale down to a smaller one, Syosset has it all”. MoNtclair/GleN ridGe, NJ “Montclair is the closest suburb with a city-like feel, boasting many of the characteristics city dwellers fear giving up!” says agent Amy Owens. We couldn’t sum it up better than that. You are literally 12 miles west of NYC, so whether you travel by train, city or bus it’s easy & quick. If you work in NYC, Montclair is a great option for an easy commute because it has 6 train stations and Glen Ridge has 1. The restaurant scene here is also the best in NJ, and the community is incredibly diverse, inclusive and vibrant. And a fun fact about this area is that it totally boasts the “Garden State” NJ title, because the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens is the largest repository of the genus iris in the world, with 3,000 varieties of iris. “It is a must-see every spring and draws thousands from 30 Hawthorne avenue, Glen Ridge NJ / amy Owens, Keller Williams all over the country,” says Amy. And your kiddos will love this one: Applegate Farm is home to the 16-scoop sundae, NJ’s largest ice cream sundae! The charming family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. “From the school district offers a comprehensive education and nearly 90% of sweet window boxes & adorable, low maintenance yard perfect for Montclair High School grads go on to post-secondary institutions entertaining; to the wood burning fireplace & cozy family room, for higher learning, including Ivy League schools. this home is as welcoming on the outside as the inside,” adds Amy. The featured listing at 30 Hawthorne Avenue, Glen Ridge is a You will also be conveinvelty located near top-rated schools! 44 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Moving to Long Island? The Right Agent Makes All the Difference 400+ Homes Sold Since 2009* As one of Long Island’s most accomplished brokers, Linda can expertly guide you through the stages of buying your new home. So if you’ve been dreaming of living on Long Island, let her experience move you in the right direction. $340M+ in Closed Sales Volume Since 2009* Top 3% of Agents Company-Wide** Linda Freedman Ranked #1 in the Syosset Office** Lic. Assoc. R. E. Broker O 516.364.2213 | M 917.743.2724 linda.freedman@elliman.com lindafreedman.elliman.com elliman.com © 2021 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. 45 110 WALT WHITMAN RD., HUNTINGTON STATION, NY 11746. 631.549.7401. *AT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE. **BY GROSS COMMISSION INCOME AT DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE IN 2020. October 2021 | New York Family

Real estate Pelham, NY One of the best parts about Pelham, NY is how welcoming the community is: your family will absolutely love it! “Pelham is a warm and friendly community. Super easy to feel “a part” of it before you know it,” says agent April Monaco. The other major perk of living here is that it is super convenient: you can literally get anywhere in NYC. Whether you want to take the subway, MetroNorth, the Hutchinson River Parkway or I-95, you have many options for easy travel. Fun fact about Pelham that it is the oldest town in Westchester County, dating back to 1654! Perhaps that is why the town is such a closeknit, welcoming place: because it’s been here for so long, with generations and generations of families living here. And the school district here is amazing, so your kids will surely 1005 Pelhamdale avenue, Pelham Manor NY / april Monaco, Houlihan lawrence receive a broad education: “The residents of Pelham consistently vote in our school budgets knowing that this small town really thrives on the strength of ing it feel like newer construction. We’re obsessed with the Calacatta our academics, sports and arts! Many of our students matriculate to marble island in the kitchen, which is every host’s dream. You’ll also some of the finest colleges and universities!” adds April. be super cozy in the winter with 2 wood burning fireplaces and a The featured listing is extremely spacious and architecturallygas fireplace in the large master suite. There’s even a private deck in stunning! There’s 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and it sits on .50 acres of the master suite and a walk-in closet. This house has something for land. The home was built in the 1890s but restored in the 2000s, mak- everyone in your family. Woodstock, ct If you’re looking for a friendly, safe, and relaxed environment for your family, then check out Woodstock, CT. The community spirit here is so inviting, and your kids will certainly have a safe environment to play in. The commute to NYC is a bit longer, about 3 hours by car, but you also have easy access to other destinations for fun family trips, such as Boston, Providence, Martha’s Vineyard, and the Connecticut Shoreline. Fun fact about Woodstock is that the Hallmark movie “One Royal Holiday” was filmed here in 2020! As for the school district, many parents and community members have described it on Facebook as “Great school in a beautiful private setting”, “Best time of my life, stellar education” and even “I love working here, great faculty, staff and especially students”. The district includes Woodstock Academy, which was founded in 1801 and offers a Welcome to wonderful Woodstock, Ct / lisa Bellavance, Berkshire Hathaway top education. The homes in Woodstock, especially on Lake Bunggee and Witches Woods, are sold quickly, so start to me with your criteria,” says agent Lisa M. Bellavance. “I will your search now! If you are interested in living on the lake or work tirelessly to find you a home in this beautiful area, be it a anywhere in Woodstock or the Northeast Corner, please reach out second home, vacation cottage or forever home, I will find it!” 46 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

A division of the Vanderblue Team focused on easing the transition from city to suburban life. It’s about so much more than just finding the right home... Redefining real estate Contact Us! Lori Auerb ach 646.734.3514 Lori@Vanderblue .com An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. This isn’t intended to solicit property already listed. Julie V anderblue 203.257.6994 Julie@V anderblue .com Vanderblue.com 1499 Post Road 203.548.7868 Fairfield, CT 06824 Licensed in Connecticut Anne Frewen 484.678.9061 AnneFrewen@Vanderblue.com If your home is currently listed with another broker, this is not intended solicit that listing. October 2021 | New York toFamily 47

Real estate Westfield, NJ Parents, you’ll love this one: Westfield is known for its award-winning schools! Just recently, it was named as one of the best school districts in NJ by Niche. But there’s a lot more that Westfield boasts: “Westfield has so much to offer for young families,” says agent Frank D. Isoldi, “I would say the top 3 things that attract buyers to move here are the vibrant downtown, the award winning schools and the beautiful parks and playgrounds.” If your kids love their outdoor time, then Westfield is the place for your family because the parks and playgrounds really are amazing. Westfield also allows easy access to the city, being only 22 miles from Manhattan. There’s a train station right in town and several bus stops. 279 Watchung Fork, Westfield NJ / Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker Fun fact about Westfield: did you know that Westfield has a connection to the Addams family? That’s right! Charles Samuel Addams or “Chill” as his friends with your family will surely be an adventure here! called him, was born on January 7, 1912 in Westfield, New Jersey. The The featured home is located at 279 Watchung Fork in the heart Addams family moved around but settled on Elm Street, and rumor of Indian Forest. We’re obsessed with the Colonial style, and if it has has it Samuel was caught breaking into a house on Dudley Ave when always been your dream to have a pool, then you’re in luck! The pool is he was a kid. “That house on Dudley and one on Elm Street is said to beautiful on this tiered lot, and the home even has a fully functioning be the inspiration for the famous ‘Addams Family house’”, says Frank bar. If your family loves hosting holidays and other events, then this is D. Isoldi. But don’t worry, Westfield is not haunted, but Halloween the place for you. MuttoNtoWN, NY Known for its nature preserves and stunning estates, Muttontown is an upscale, but down-to-earth (quite literally as you’ll be surrounded by beautiful landscapes and rolling hills!) place to live. It’s considered one of the wealthiest towns in America by Business Week, and it has over 550 acres of fields, woodlands, ponds and estate grounds. Muttontown prides itself on its history: there’s even an online Kid’s Zone where your kids can catch up on all the fun facts about the town. “A great neighborhood to live in,” says agent Batul Morbi. “There’s hundred of miles of hiking and horse trails, and its libraries are a gateway to a multitude of exciting materials, programs and services of all ages!”. Located conveniently in Long Island, you’re pretty close to the city and there’s the LIRR and access to parkways. The 2 Pen Mor Drive, Muttontown NY / Batul Morbi, Compass school district is award-winning, and it’s particularly known for its excellent sports teams and after school activities. shopping and more, and you can easily access the LIRR. And The beautiful listing here is located at 2 Pen Mor Drive. there’s even a pool and tennis court, so your family doesn’t have The location is great because you’re super close to restaurants, to leave the house to have some outdoor fun! 48 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Wondering which New Jersey suburb is right for you? Let my 25 years of experience help you decide. Maggee Miggins Lic. as Margaret Fenton Miggins | Broker Associate M: 973.879.9711 | O: 973.376.8990 maggee.miggins@compass.com 36 Chatham Road, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Scan to view our town guide Margaret Fenton Miggins is a real estate broker-salesperson affiliated with Compass. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. October 2021 | New York Family 49

Real estate Westport, Ct Your family will certainly never be bored in Westport, CT because there is much to do and see. First, there’s the oh-so-beautiful beaches: “Town beaches include the sizeable Compo Beach and the quieter Burying Hill and Old Mill beaches. Westport is also the location of Sherwood Island State Park, CT’s first state park with multiple beach areas,” says agent Lori Auerbach of the Vanderblue team. If your family is into art, there’s the Westport Country Playhouse, a nationally recognized theater in the community for 90 years. And for outdoor fun, bring your kids to the Longshore Park, a 169-acre park with a golf course, tennis courts, swimming pools and more. Another unique part about Westport is the Wakeman Town Farm, a sustainability center 125 Campo Road south, Westport Ct / the Vanderblue team that offers educational workshops, internships and after school activities. You’ll have easy access for commuting with two train stations that lead directly home just minutes from beaches, trains and the town. “5 bedrooms to Grand Central, as well as I-95 and Merritt Parkway for other including a luxurious master suite with a balcony overlooking traveling needs. And we can’t say enough about the school district in the private pool and outdoor entertaining area. A vaulted great Westport, because their public schools are ranked #1in CT! There are room brings the outdoors in with walls of glass looking out onto also a number of private schools to choose from. the picturesque property,” adds Lori. This is definitely our dream Now on to the stunning featured listing: a 5400+ sq ft smart home for families! Millburn/short hills, nJ We can’t get enough of the beautiful, natural landscape in this area! “As a real estate agent, it’s a joy to work here,” says Maggee Miggins. Not only is Millburn/ Short Hills absolutely stunning, but it’s also a warm and welcoming community with top-rated schools. As a matter of fact, the Millburn School District was just rated No. 1 Best School District in New Jersey, No. 6 in the New York City Area and 15th in the USA by Niche for 2022. Fun fact: The area is home to the renowned Paper Mill Playhouse, where Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Anne Hathaway got her start! And with two train stations that can usher you to NY Penn Station in less than 40 minutes, you’ll enjoy an easy commute and fantastic access to NYC shopping, dining and nightlife. It’s no surprise that residences in this 30 Deer Path, short Hills NJ / Maggee Miggins, Compass verdant region are surrounded by scenic landscapes. While many homes are historic, even newly-built houses also encompass the classic architectural bathrooms, luxurious finishes, and open living space, this is an details we love. The featured listing is a new-construction residence incredible home. “It is the perfect blend of traditional inspiration and at 30 Deer Path in Short Hills. With seven bedrooms, six and a half contemporary convenience,” says Maggee. 50 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Montclair Area Experts #localrealtorsknowbest #weworkwherewelive PASSIONATE. EXPERIENCED. DEDICATED TO YOU. 201-396-2927 mobile amy@amyowensteam.com amyowensrealtor amyowensrealestate Considering Connecticut? From finding the right neighborhood to unpacking in the perfect home, we have you covered every single step of the way. Reach out to AiRE: All Inclusive Real Estate, and experience a network of the finest professionals to save money, time and stress throughout your entire journey. Vanderblue.com 203.548.7868 Redefining real estate If your home is currently listed with another broker, this is not intended to solicit that listing. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. This isn’t intended to solicit property already listed. 1499 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824 Licensed in Connecticut October 2021 | New York Family 51

Education Learning Support for Your Child is Here T he last two years of school have been challenging. And what we have learned thus far is the resilience of fantastic educators, schools, and of course, our kids. While there have been hurdles, this is understandable; we have never dealt with a pandemic (!). Here are a few signs that may mean your child needs some learning support: • They seem frustrated, more so than ever, and are vocally sharing that they cannot understand a specific subject • Their teacher has expressed that your child may have a learning challenge to those who offer coaching and enrichment classes to help children fulfill their highest potential. Some tutoring and enrichment programs provide scholarships, so make sure to check out what they offer to decide which service is the best fit. There is assistance out there, once you have chosen your resource, reach out to plan out your child’s education guidance and support! Learning Support comes in many different forms: NYC has it all, from intensive tutoring for those experiencing learning challenges learning support Directory | Special Advertising Supplement 52 Launch Math + Science Centers The Learnatory Prep for Prep 173 West 81st Street, NY 212-600-1010 launchmath.com Launch Math + Science Centers offers intensive, one-on-one math tutoring for students from Pre-K to 8th grade. Launch provides a completely customized learning experience and offers in-center, in-home, and virtual options. From schoolwork support, homework help to prepare students for standardized tests to their engaging and inspiring instructors Launch Math + Science Centers serve as more than just any “tutor” for your child. They offer a nurturing experience that enables students to trust and bond so that children may do their best learning. The Launch tutoring program is also offered in a group (or “pod”) format to provide a more economical solution for families. Serving all of NYC and beyond 347- 787-0435 register@thelearnatory.org thelearnatory.org The Learnatory is an education technology platform combining datadriven analytics, insightful human assessments, and life coaching to help youth and teens envision success empowering them to dream, learn, and achieve. Educators at the Learnatory inspire students by helping them identify their passions, connect with their purpose, and develop the skills to turn their dreams into realities. They focus on students’ development of skills in Entrepreneurship and STEAM striving to make them academically, socially-emotionally, and industryready to meet the challenges of a global, technology-based economy. Their goal is to teach students skills that foster a lifetime of success and happiness. 163 West 91st Street New York, NY 10024 212-579-1470 prepforprep.org Prep for Prep develops ethical and effective leaders who reflect our diverse society. We help students enroll and thrive in top independent schools (commonly known as private schools) in New York City and boarding schools across the Northeast. Prep provides free academic preparation, mental wellness support, and career exploration for students from middle school through college. Life-changing opportunities for your child include arts and entrepreneurship programs, paid internships, leadership retreats, college guidance, and access to a network of nearly 4,000 highly accomplished alumni who are leaders in their fields. Applications are now available for public, parochial, and charter school students in grades 5 to 7 in the NYC metropolitan area. NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

JOIN A COMMUNITY OF YOUNG LEADERS Prep for Prep partners with families to build the foundation for academic, social, and leadership success for students of color. If you have a child currently attending 5th, 6th, or 7th grade in a New York City public, parochial, or charter school, apply now! For questions, please call (212) 579-1470. ÚNETE A UNA COMUNIDAD DE LÍDERES JÓVENES HOY Información está disponible en español +2*1(012#$,1 "* 00 -8$/(,&(,0.(/(,&+ 1'(,01/2"1(-, ,#! 0$#" +.0 ,#"* 00$0 DISCOUNTS + FREE %1$/0"'--*.(")2. % ** 1' Tutoring 1' Enrichment Classes 7 -+$4-/)$*. 7 $01/$. 7 ,1$,0(3$21-/(,& 7 ,,-3 1(3$2//("2*2+ 7 ,0.(/$#$ /,(,& 7 ,$,,$0$00(-,0 7 -#(,& 7 "($,"$0 7 ,&(,$$/(,& ./$)11'&/ #$ /$ *4-/*# + 1'0"($,"$ -21-%1'(04-/*#%2, 2++$/ +.0 • -*(# 5 +.0 • ,(1$,-+$(/12 * 6 &0'(.5$ //-2,#*-" 1(-,02++$/" +.01'/-2&'-211'$"(15 $01011/$$1 • • (,%-* 2,"'+ 1'"-+ • 444* 2,"'+ 1'"-+ October 2021 | New York Family 53

Coworking Spaces for Parents in NYC By Donna Duarte-Ladd & Mia Salas L ike many businesses, co-working spaces were on pause during the height of the pandemic. Now, as kids are back to school and parents get back to a (cross our fingers) more organized schedule – co-working spaces are worth considering. Whether choosing to work remotely or in a hybrid schedule or just getting out and having some time to themselves- boutique co-working spots are the perfect way to utilize this time. And most importantly be in a space where you can call your own, even if it is just for the day! We’ve rounded up the best co-working spaces for parents in New York! Bat Haus – (South Williamsburg) Brooklyn, 459 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 This pet-friendly space is ideal if you are looking for a spot that feels like part of the community. The workspace is airy, includes a kitchen, a lounge area, and a backyard. The 54 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 space focuses on the work, and most are longtime members—the rates range from $99 to $299. Membership includes printer usage(100 pages a month) and a scanner/copier available via memberships. There is unlimited coffee and tea, and if you stay a little later, you can catch a Happy Hour w/ beer, wine, & snacks. And if you’re not fully ready to commit, the day pass at $25 is a fantastic deal. GreenDesk – Locations in Brooklyn & LIC With flexible and affordable plans as well as convenient locations (there are eight with more on the way) all in unique buildings, Greendesk is perfect if you are working with a small team or solo. All are pet-friendly, with some locations possessing some Instagramworthy views. Check out the plan for you; our pick is the ‘hot desk’ plan, where you can have an available desk at any of their nine locations from $29 a day, $75 a week, or $150 a month. There are multiple locations in Brooklyn that you can easily get to via the subway from Manhattan. Labyrinthe Workspace – Williamsburg, 262 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211 You get the best of both worlds in this hybrid coffee shop workspace. The space is 2,000 sq. feet and consists of 30 ergonomically designed workspaces that come with an outlet which means you don’t have to give your desk partner the side-eye when they have taken over the outlet. The cafe element of the space, which was founded from the frustration of looking for that one spot at a cafe-coffee, water, espresso, and tea, is part of the membership. The tier system starting from Work On-Demand at $8 an hour, $40 for an 8-hour pass, to a standard membership of $159, is one of the most flexible and affordable rates we have seen. Luminary – NoMad, 1204 Broadway, 646-876-8680 Luminary focuses on self-development, wellness, flexibility, and giving back through a vibrant community interested

The Cathedral School Founded in 1949 | 319 E. 74th Street | 212 249-2840 | info@cathedralschoolny.org | Cathedralschoolny.org An independent preschool and day school committed to fostering the natural curiosity, intelligence, and creativity of children through excellence in education. Private & virtual tours available Now • Small class size and nurturing atmosphere • Individual attention to each student • Strong community spirit and amazing teachers Limited seat openings for: Nursery Program, PreK4, K–5th Grades 1260 Franklin Ave. Bronx, NY 10456 www.motthallcharterschool.org The mission of the Mott Hall Charter School is to prepare our scholars in mind, body, and character to succeed in top high schools, colleges, and careers by becoming inquisitive, open-minded, and compassionate citizens of the world. The Mo� Hall Charter School is S�ll Accep�ng Applica�ons for 6th, 7th and 8th Grade for the 2021-2022 School Year Scan code or go to h�ps://mo�hallcharterschool.schoolmint.net to apply The Mo� Hall Charter School is accep�ng applica�ons for the 6th and 7th grade, also accep�ng waitlist applica�ons for 8th Grade for the 2021-2022 school year. We will also provide bussing for the incoming 6th graders. For more informa�on, please contact Erica Flores at eflores@mo�hallcs.org or 917-991-9139 RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! October 2021 | New York Family 55

coworking spaces in professional development and network expansion. This space was created for women and women-identified and women’s male allies -the 11,000 square foot space includes a private rooftop, fitness studio, wellness & lactation rooms, conference rooms & event space. There is also a changing room, lockers, showers, WiFi, printing, phone booths, and workspaces. What distinguishes Luminary is its commitment to advancing the careers and aspirations of its members through weekly programming. Digital Programs include Real Talk: Women and Work Series, Female Founders Support Group, The Whisper Network, and more. These groups and series initiate productive conversations and introduce resources and mentors to members. Digital Memberships (where members can participate in the programs) are $75. Memberships start at $200 per month and are annual commitments. No application is required. Limited Illumination grants are available, with priority given to those from historically marginalized backgrounds and Fellow scholarships. (From top) Bat Haus in Brooklyn, Maison on the Upper East Side, a Green Desk location in Brooklyn. expectations of an indoor, soft-play area! The Wonder was created by two New York moms: Sarah Robinson and Noria Morales, who wanted to create a space that could meet the needs of parents and families in search of community and connection and spend time with their kids. This space is perfect for a parent who needs a few hours to work while their child participates in a class or two. Parents can hang out in the co-working room and at the communal table and order from the Cafe window (away from peeking children) while you get some work done. For mamas of tinies, there is a soothing nursery space, where you can feed your baby in a comfy armchair. Membership at The Wonder ranges from $400 per month for unlimited play or there is also the option to purchase a 10-pack of passes at $350. Maison – Upper East Side, 1264 Lexington Ave., 917-4633888 Ashley Wu founded Maison to create a space for mamas to reconnect outside their responsibilities as mothers, wives, or caregivers. Maison provides a space for women to work, meet with friends and colleagues, partake in social events, and be their best selves! At Maison, you can find rooms for relaxation, phone booths for taking calls, private areas for pumping, access to printers. There is a fully stocked kitchen with seasonal snacks (Daily Dose, Magic Mix, Real Coconut, Pilot Kombucha, and more) and wine on tap. There is complimentary Intelligentsia coffee. Members have access to classes, panels, events, food tastings, author readings, beauty and wellness treatments, conversations on parenting, and more. Even visiting their beautiful bathroom and wellness spaces have the mom in mind with stocked with Maison Louis Marie, Grown Alchemist, and Megababe.Maison encourages mothers to use the beautiful space for “me time” and as a way to focus on their own self-care. Membership is $325 per month and is an annual 56 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Workville – Midtown, 1412 Broadway 21st Floor, New York, NY 10018 commitment. The daily membership is $50. Application required. The Wonder – Tribeca, 174 Hudson St., 646-370-3113 The Wonder, is a cool members and dropin club located in Tribeca that is designed especially for the needs of New York families. The Wonder occupies a light and airy 8,000 square foot space on the first floor of a corner building, with floor-to-ceiling windows. The vibe is very different from the usual Workville is when you want that office vibe, meaning everything is taken care of, and you can focus on your work. The 1412 Broadway location is nestled between Bryant Park and Times Square, ideal for the solo or smaller group worker looking for a desk space rather than an office. The doorman building is near significant subway lines with a rooftop lounge. This is a perfect workspace if you are missing office support as Workville offers this and tech support and Cafe, terraces, and lounges that make for perfect spaces for a day of work. Check out their plans at workvillenyc.com.

A small school that’s BIG on inclusion NYC’s only K-12+ independent inclusion school At IDEAL, we believe that differentiated learning is the key to academic excellence. We offer a supportive environment where all children are valued and celebrated. www.theidealschool.org Join us for our upcoming Open Houses. Call us at 212-769-1699 x10106 or email admissions@theidealschool.org for more information. October 2021 | New York Family 57

Fall Bucket List Get started on the season with our ultimate to-do list for New York families By Donna Duarte-LaDD F all is here, and there is no better place to be than New York City. And while COVID is still very present, unlike last year, we can finally get out. So head over to see a Broadway show, go on a hayride, or perhaps make a family road trip. Whether it’s hopping on the free Staten Island Ferry to get a sneak peek of Lady Liberty or using your Culture Pass to visit a museum- New York has many things to do! So go apple picking or hop on the train for a closer adventure, we have the ultimate fall bucket list for the season! City Fall Foliage Head over to Central Park, where the park’s 18,000 trees turn into a beauty of fall hue; the best part is that seasons change a bit later in Central Park. Official Fall Foliage Map can be found here at centralparknyc.org/activities/ guides/where-to-find-fall-foliage-in-centralpark. Enjoy Hot Chocolate While Levain Bakery cookies are iconic, their hot chocolate is also a treat. This is the perfect cold-weather treat made with hand-shaved Valrhona dark chocolate and the steam milk of your choice. Ride a New York Carousel Head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park and, for $2, take a ride on Jane’s Carousel while enjoying the East River; if it isn’t too chilly, pack a picnic and break for lunch before heading home. Walk the Brooklyn Bridge If you have done this walk before, then you know-walking the Brooklyn Bridge is not only one of the most iconic things to do in New York; it is gorgeous. So don’t forget the camera or phone as you can also check your holiday card off the list with this adventure. 58 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Go to the Top of Rock The entire family will appreciate our gorgeous city even more at seventy floors up with the stunning views of the city that can be seen from Top of Rock. There are three floors (67th, 69th, and 70th) where you can check out picturesque views of both the Hudson and East Rivers and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and Chrysler Building. See a Broadway Show Broadway is back, so hop on a train and take in some big Apple favorites like The Lion King, Aladdin, Harry Potter, and The Cursed Child, which are kid-friendly and helps support the theatre district. Visit the Lego Store Check out the new-ish Lego Store on Fifth Avenue location (636 Fifth Avenue), where kids will have a fun experience at the brick Lab or customizing a Minifigure at The LEGO Minifigure Factory or just doing the free stuff and enjoying the store. Fall at Prospect Park Spend a fall day and enjoy nature and pockets of woodlands at Prospect Park. Visit Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park Zoo, or take the kids on the Carousel Carousel ( the only wheelchair accessible Carousel in the nation) located at Prospect Park’s Children’s Corner or head over to one of the parks seven (!) playgrounds. The Great Jack O’lantern Blaze Visit the Hudson Valley and go back to the 18th century at Van Cortlandt Manor 525 S Riverside, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520. With a magical night of more than 7,000 pumpkins that light up the landscape in what is The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, the events run until November 17th but hurry, they sell out fast. Culture Pass is Back Culture Pass is back after being on hold during the pandemic. Museums require vaccinations, and if you are 13 and older with a Brooklyn, Queens, or New York Public Libray card, you can reserve a pass for free admission to many of NYC’s museums, public gardens, and more! Take a Gondola Ride or Row Boat on the Central Park Head over to Loeb Boathouse and take a Gondola or rowboat ride. Boats are $20 per hour (CASH ONLY) and $5 for each additional 15 minutes, with a $20 cash deposit; boats hold four people per boat. Gondola rides are $50 per half hour and need to be reserved in advanced 212.517.2233. Boats are available until November with weather permitting. Located at Park Drive North, E 72nd Street. Make it Fashion: Dior Exhibit Visit the Brooklyn Museum’s Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit for a mom (or dad!) day out and a dose of French culture. Learn about the history and legacy of the House of Dior via haute couture garments, photographs, archival videos, sketches, and more. Harry Potter Store Take your wizards to the Harry Potter Store, where they can visit three stories of 21,000 square feet of magic and have an in-store experience via digital technologies that integrate with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. Drink Apple Cider Is it even Fall if you don’t enjoy some cliche treats, like hot apple cider? Pick a cup up at your local farmers’ market this season. See a Movie Outdoors See a Drive-in Movie. Head over to Skyline Drive-In and watch one of their familyfriendly movies. Do not have a car? Check out their outdoor seating!

busy city life. East River Ferry Ride the East River Ferry and explore NYC check out Governors Island, South Brooklyn, and more! Summit One Vanderbilt Take in the beautiful city skyline from 1,000 feet in the air! The new Summit One Vanderbilt is the newest skyscraper opening on October 21st that allows visitors to look over NYC in their all-glass enclosed elevator and transparent glass sky-boxes. Walk the Highline Explore the Highline, one of the hands-down most fun-filled free outdoor spaces in NYC. This elevated park, built on an abandoned train, is perfect for a stroll, yummy eats, and a warm drink when the food court is open. Visit AMNH The American Museum of Natural History is always fun, and frankly, exploring the museum never gets old. The best part is New York residents decide what they pay for general admission. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Check out 20,000 square feet of a gorgeous light and sound experience. Showcasing the artist’s most compelling works in incredible installments and the main attraction projects his work in 360 degrees. Queens County Farm From pumpkins, mazes to livestock, the Queens County Farm is not far from the city and an easy way to enjoy the outdoors. Tea at the Plaza If looking for a splurge head over to The Palm Court In Plaza Hotel. Waiters are happy to see you and are incredibly accommodating. Kids will love the English cucumber sandwich, cookie, and cream Oreo macaroon, all topped off with pink cotton candy. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden Explore The Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark while walking through their illuminating light display, Lightscape. This colorful experience is put together across a one-mile trail of the gardens and showcases 18 works of light art! Lightscape opens on November 19th, but tickets are on sale now. Little island at Pier 55 Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from See the Statue of Liberty via The Staten Island Ferry Get on the Staten Island Ferry, first because it is the Staten Island Ferry and it’s aweinspiring–––; secondly, it has one of the best views of The Statue of Liberty, and it is *FREE*. Catch it at the Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan. October 2021 | New York Family 59

You Can Sit With Us When it comes to becoming a mom, we’ve decided Drake got it wrong: let’s make alllll the new friends. Lindsay Stuart, Edil Cuepo, and Alexis BaradCutler share the importance of a supportive community and how our mom friends are the people who help us get through the everyday grind of parenting By Cris Pearlstein H aving worked in fashion magazines for over a decade I’m not easily starstruck, mostly because when you work with celebrities you quickly learn they are human beings, just like anyone else. But I don’t work in that industry anymore so now I get excited about a different type of person: moms. These days nothing gets me more starstruck than a cool mom with something to say, who is honest and open about her experience as a mother. Being assigned this story was my version of being backstage at the Oscars. The three women on this cover have a lot in common: they all have multiple kids, they are all New Yorkers, and they were all moved to create something to fill a void they saw in their lives. Alexis Barad-Cutler founded Not Safe For Mom Group, a social platform that describes itself as “a mom group for the uninhibited” where you can “ask anything, say everything, and be anonymous” because she was censored as a parenting writer. Lindsay Stuart, a former makeup artist and HSN host, opened Glam Expressway, a fun boutique she felt was missing in her DUMBO neighborhood. And Edil Cuepo, who, in an effort to gain external validation for her choice to quit her job when her daughter was born, started Rockaway Baby, a website and community that honors, celebrates, and features the stories of SAHM’s everywhere. These moms not only have a lot in common with each other, but they have a lot in common with all of us. As new moms they all struggled to find connection, just like they all struggled throughout the pandemic to be everything to everyone. They each rely heavily on their communities to support them, their friends to keep them sane, and their own instincts to mother in the way that feels right to them. Does any of this sound familiar? Of course it does. These things are not unique to them, they are unique to mothers. It proves we are all more the same than we are different. We’re all in this together. IF YOU BUILD IT THEY WILL COME: create the thing missing in your life. ALEXIS: “About 10 years ago I was writing about motherhood for a lot of different outlets, and I was 60 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 known for talking about the stuff that no one else would. A lot of people thanked me for saying what they were thinking but wouldn’t say out loud. It was really satisfying to use some of the more traumatic events of becoming a new mother, which at the time had made me feel very alone, as an opportunity to connect with other women and help them feel better about what they were experiencing. I wrote a piece about looking for a babysitter online, likening it to online dating—the outlet, a super-cool mom-focused website, took it down after a wave of comments proved the story to be controversial. I was angry. I began experimenting on Instagram and I secretly created a page called Not Safe For Mom Group that felt like an extension of the kind of writing I was doing. When that outlet censored me I just felt like all of this we’re here for you, mama stuff we were being sold was a lie, and I felt it was especially unfair to the young moms who were coming up. I then decided to go live with my Instagram page—I wanted it to be a repository for moms to let things out, a place where we would not be silenced, and where we can say what’s on our minds without being told it’s controversial. When you’re a mom, you’re still just a regular person, and you may have thoughts that aren’t always maternal and nurturing. You can be a mom and be loud and angry also.” LINDSAY: “I always loved fashion in high school and university (I was voted best dressed!) but I never claimed to be a fashion expert. I just always felt like I could recognize what women like, how they want to look, and how they want to feel. As a makeup artist I was trained in color theory so that definitely helped, and being on live TV with HSN taught me how to talk to different people. I always felt like all the stores in DUMBO were so high-end and not relatable for me as a mother with four children. As moms we’re spending money on activities and extracurricular stuff for the kids, we’re putting them first, and we’re not necessarily chasing down the next designer thing that’s on trend. So in 2017 I opened my store—we sell a mix of fun, statement pieces. We have a little something for everyone.” EDIL: “My website all started from the shame I

Photo by Michelle Rose Photo October 2021 | New York Family 61

“When you’re a mom, you’re still just a regular person, and you may have thoughts that aren’t always maternal and nurturing. You can be a mom and be loud and angry also.” — Alexis felt after deciding to leave my career to stay home with my daughter. The old me would have gone back to work in a heartbeat, but by 12 weeks I was completely changed. Every day looked the same the first year I was home, and I felt lost and unproductive no matter how exhausted I was at night. And since it was wintertime with a newborn I had long periods of isolation. Even when I knew in my heart it was worth leaving my job to raise my daughter, I still craved external validation. The same support and recognition working moms got I wanted as a SAHM. I wanted to find moms who’d been in my shoes to tell me I made the right decision. I couldn’t find a community that did exactly that so I created it—my website is a space that honors and spotlights a mother’s decision to stay home because that decision is a BIG DEAL. We may not always be showered and dressed, but we work just as hard as any CEO.” both so consumed with keeping these little people alive. Doing that together makes you feel grounded, doing it alone makes you feel like you’re drowning. I talk to moms who say they had a friend they were doing early motherhood with and even though they’re not friends with that person anymore, they say ‘we were in a war together and will love her forever’. As your kids get older it’s good to be connected to people any way you can get it—for me that’s people I can text every hour. I’ve never felt more connected to other women than I do now and my friendships have never felt stronger. And when people ask me how I could have friendships with people on the Internet, people I’ve never met in person, I say it’s because we have so much to say. We’re angry about the same stuff, and we know if we want things to get better we have to change them ourselves.” LINDSAY: “It’s so important to have mom friends to bounce things off of, to talk to, to have a laugh “Motherhood can be lonely and isolating but eventually you find your people—I’ve met some cool moms at the park and we’re still friends to this day.” — Lindsay MOM FRIENDS ARE THE BEST FRIENDS: when raising kids surround yourself with other moms. ALEXIS: “It is vital for moms to be connected to one another—isolation is one of the main reasons why our mental health can deteriorate in the early days, but a connection to another mother can really save you. I strongly believe the only thing you need to have in common with another new mom is to have babies around the same age as each other. That’s it. You’re sharing such a similar physical experience and you’re “Differences in parenting often spring from differences in upbringing. We need to remember that there’s always a story behind the way every mom parents and if we can get to that story, then we can understand her better.” — Edil 62 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 with, just people who know exactly what you’re going through. Motherhood can be lonely and isolating but eventually you find your people—I’ve met some cool moms at the park and we’re still friends to this day. But the first two years I was going through some sort of crisis, trying to prove I was still hot. So I tried to keep up with all of my single friends and go to cool places and parties and events, but I had to accept the fact that things change and you have to scale back and focus on what’s important. Slowly my friend group expanded—I have some long-time friends that live all over the place on a group text, but then I have this wonderful community of other neighbors, local moms, business owners, people that are intertwined with my life because of my store or my kids. I’ve met so many cool women and have been able to form new friendships. Don’t listen to Drake with no new friends, new friends are great. I read something the other day that said ‘it’s not about the length of a friendship, it’s about the strength of a friendship’ which I love.” EDIL: “I’m very much an extrovert, so before kids I considered pretty much everyone my friend. Obviously, I had an unlimited amount of time to spend hanging out and getting to know people. After becoming a mom, I quickly realized how valuable every ounce of my energy was, how every minute of

Getting To Know You: Fast stats about our cover Moms Alexis Barad-Cutler Lindsay Stuart Edil Cuepo • Lives in Brooklyn Heights • Two children: Julien, 10, and Gavi, 7 • Find her: @notsafeformomgroup • Visit her site: notsafeformomgroup.com • Lives in DUMBO • Four children: step-son Aaden, almost 13, Shiloh, 10, Sage almost 8, and Shane, 2 • Find her: @glamexpressway • Visit her store: Glam Expressway 145 Front St, DUMBO • Lives in Rockaway Beach, Queens • Two children: June, 5, and Leo, 7 months • Find her: @raisinglittlefilams • Visit her site: rockawaybaby.org my time alone needed to be spent wisely, so of course that affected how much time I was able to give to friendships. Motherhood acted like a filter—when you’re a new mom everything takes a back seat—and suddenly I became more mindful of the people I chose to be friends with. There was no more BS-ing when it came to my friendships, they became a lot more thoughtful and authentic. I craved friends who knew what I was going through, being up all night and unshowered for days. At first, I relied on a Facebook mom group, chatting with moms late at night, responding to each other’s posts, exchanging cute photos of our babies, and not so cute photos of us. Then I started using Instagram as a journal and I found a whole community of moms with babies the same age that I could relate to.” SELF-CARE IS FAMILY-CARE: if you’re not ok, no one in your house is ok. ALEXIS: “The people in the NSFMG community have really helped my life and my parenting, but the bigger the group grew the harder it was on my psyche, and the harder it was on my family because I was carrying the emotional weight of a lot of people’s pain. During Covid I had to take a lot of mental-health breaks because it was just so sad, people were really suffering. There were a lot of situations where the mom had a job and was taking care of the kids, and the dad didn’t have a job, and the kid was sick, and the mom was a teacher, and they had an aging parent to care for—almost everyone writing in every day had this kind of life filled with real-life challenges. My three team members have become a lifeline for me, we text all day long. It was hard to make the investment to hire help and grow my team, but I feel these things in my body and I don’t do too great with that. Since they all came from the community, I knew I could trust them—they’re so hardworking and smart, I feel so lucky. Our community manager took over the DMs, she’s the one who interacts with our community. I used to live in our DMs, reading until 5am sometimes, responding, writing to people in crisis, and she’s now my boundary. She’ll send me the ones I need to respond to or flag, but it’s pulled me out of those bad places. I need to be strong for the community, I need to be able to lead it. When I wasn’t strong the community wasn’t strong.” LINDSAY: “Mothers tend to lose themselves, because we always sacrifice for our children, but you have to remember while you’re doing what’s best for your children you still are a whole person—you need to see your girlfriends, have date nights, have a wellbalanced life. I think balance is the key to happiness in motherhood. If you work too much you’re going to feel guilty about not being there for your kids, but if you’re with your kids too much, let’s face it, you’ll go crazy.” EDIL: “As a stay-at-home mom with a husband who works full-time and is in law school, I don’t get a dedicated day to practice self-care, instead it’s sprinkled throughout my week. It comes in small doses, and it’s often done alongside my kids—it’s listening to The Daily podcast, when the baby is napping, it’s going for a walk, it’s journaling, it’s October 2021 | New York Family 63

Photo by Michelle Rose Photo staying up late to watch crime or reality shows, or it’s keeping myself engaged by helping a friend out with marketing for their business. These moments are super-important to me, they’re how I tell myself ‘I love you and I see you’. I know that if I can’t take care of myself no one else will. Also, when I do these things I’ll say it out loud so my daughter is aware—I’ll say, “I really love this book so I’m going to sit and read now” or “my body could use some fresh air, let’s go for a walk.” I want her to know that I do things for myself, too, even when it’s not big and obvious. I want her to grow up knowing how to love and care for herself.” DIFFERENT STROKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS: being judged is part of being a mom. ALEXIS: “I have so many different friends with so many different styles of parenting that are not my flavor, and I don’t judge any of them. When my kid was younger there were the moms that were hypochondriacs, there were the moms that would only do things by the book. I realized early on that if I tried to do anything by the book it sent me into a deep depression. I tried it and it didn’t work for me so my new mantra became less is more. I just tried not to force anything to happen, so we didn’t potty train, we just eventually figured they would learn to pee and poo, and we didn’t sleep train we just eventually figured they would sleep. Our second still sleeps in our bed but 64 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 I know eventually he won’t. After what I went through after my first kid, I just couldn’t put myself through any more pain, so when people tell me what they’re doing for their children I say ‘that’s awesome’, then they ask what did you do and I say ‘I just can’t do any of it, but that sounds great for you’. If I see someone suffering in their regimented approach I ask if they would consider maybe doing less and give them an example of something I did that worked. But throughout all this I feel very unattached from judgement. The only person I feel judged by is my mom.” LINDSAY: “Being a mom does have challenges, but it doesn’t always have to be framed that way. We just need to accept that we’re all not perfect, we’re not all going to be able to work and make a 5-star meal that’s Instagram-worthy every night. We’re all doing the best that we can and once we understand that then we’ll realize there’s not necessarily a right way to do things. As a mom you’re going to find how to do things your way. You’re always going to be judged as a mother, I don’t think there’s any way around that. Someone always has something to say, but try to tune it out and do what you know is best for yourself.” EDIL: “Differences in parenting often spring from differences in upbringing. We need to remember that there’s always a story behind the way every mom parents and if we can get to that story, then we can understand her better. You never know how many times a mom has already asked before you hear her yelling, or that the time you see a mom on her phone while out with her kids may be the only break she gets for the day. It helps to keep that in mind.” WORDS OF WISDOM: advice for new moms. ALEXIS: “I can’t stress how important it is to take advantage of all the opportunities there are to make mom friends. Go to a playground and strike up a conversation, or go to a class. Filling your days with things to do gives them some meaning and gives yourself some routine. The endless days with no other human interaction is a recipe for disaster, depression, and sadness. They don’t all have to be your best friends, you just need people to hang out with.” LINDSAY: “I know a lot of people are not going to like hearing this but don’t take advice from people who don’t have children. I had an actual argument with a friend over this, she was hurt and said, “I feel I can advise because I’ve been a child.” I made the analogy that we’ve all been in a car, but we’re all not driving it. I block out anything from a person who hasn’t experienced motherhood.” EDIL: “For any new mom who might be in the same place as I was back then, feeling shame surrounding their decision to stay home, my blog is there. The stay at home mom stories I’ve collected are there to empower, enlighten, and, most especially, make a mom feel less alone. Never underestimate the power of self-love, stories, and community.”

BEST BUSINESS SCHOOL THE PRINCETON REVIEW BEST NATIONAL UNIVERSITY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY THE PRINCETON REVIEW I N S C H O L A R S H I P S & G R A N TS AWA R D E D A N N UA L LY A P P LY TO DAY AT L I U. E D U/A P P LY October 2021 | New York Family 65

mom hacks Easy Snack Dishes for Halloween recipes by catherine Mccord of Weelicious I f looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween with fantastic main dishes or snacks Catherine McCord of Weelicious and One Potato never disappoints with her creative recipes. Think spooky deviled eggs and wrapped mummies that are simple and most importantly loved by kids. Whether you are hosting a small Halloween party or make snack time a bit spooky for the kids, we have some of Catherine’s most fun and spooktacular recipes! DevIleD egg sPIDers (makes 12 spiders) Prep Time: 10 mins, Cook Time: 10 mins Ingredients • 6 hard boiled eggs • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard • 1/4 cup mayonnaise (or vegan mayonnaise) • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt • 15-20 whole pitted olives (black, green, or kalamata) MuMMy Dogs (serves 8) Prep Time: 10 mins, Cook Time: 15 mins Ingredients • 8 veggie, turkey or beef dogs • 1 recipe pizza dough Preparation 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 2. Line a cookie sheet with foil and lightly grease with cooking spray. 3. Cut the pizza dough into 8 even strips using a pizza cutter or knife. 4. Stretch each piece of the pizza dough until it’s about 4 times the length of the hot dog. 5. Starting at the top, wrap the pizza dough around the hot dog until it’s completely covered allowing a small space for the face. 6. Place the wrapped hot dogs on the cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes. 7. When the hot dogs are cool, dot the ketchup and/or mustard with a toothpick for the eyes. 8. Serve. Accompaniments ketchup, mustard 66 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Preparation 1. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and place in a mixing bowl. Add the mustard, mayonnaise, and salt to the yolks and mash together with a fork. 2. Using a piping bag or sandwich bag with the bottom tip cut off, pipe the egg yolk mixture back into the center of the egg white. (You can also just spoon the egg yolk mixture back into the egg white) 3. Slice 12 olives in half lengthwise. Place one half, cut side down, on top of each deviled egg. 4. Slice the remaining olives in half again lengthwise and then into 4 slices to make the legs. 5. Place 3-4 legs on each side of the olive halves on top of the deviled eggs. Accompaniments How to Boil An Egg: weelicious.com/2014/07/29/how-to-boil-anegg-video/

talks 12 Must-watch for parents We’ve got a list of top-notch experts to speak on timely parenting topics and dish out essential advice. Break the cycle of parental burnout, transform your relationship, learn the latest science on child development and more with our free New York Family Speaker Series. D�n’t mis� �u�! One quick registration gets you access to the entire lineup. Register now: newyorkfamily.com/speakerseries For additional questions or sponsorship opportunities, please email us at speakerseries@newyorkfamily.com