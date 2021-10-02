Brooklyn Family - October 2021  

October 2021 newyorkfamily.com Fall Bucket List! Moms + Friendship Lindsay Stuart, Edil Cuepo & Alexis Barad-Cutler share the importance of community & how mom friends get us through the everyday grind of parenting High School Listings!

contents October 2021 NewYorkFamily.com pg. 16 pg. 32 pg. 34 FEATURES 10 | Books 10 children's books that celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month 12 | Toys Educational toys perfect for Fall playtime 16 | Education The scoop on NYC school tours: what to know and how to approach them 20 | Real Estate Moving to the suburbs and finding your dream home Stories & columns 4 | Editor's Note October- Reconnecting 6 | Ask the Expert Teaching your kids to set boundaries pg. 10 pg. 12 on the Cover Photo: Michelle Rose Photo | michellerosephoto.com Produced by: Donna Duarte-Ladd Hair & Makeup: Buffy Hernandez | buffysaintmarie.com Cover Writer: Cris Pearlstein | crispearlstein.com Production Asst: Courtney Ingalls 28 | Ask the Expert Lifecoach and author Kristen Glosserman shares strategies on reconnecting with your partner 30 | Education Tutoring and Learning Support 36 | Family Fun Nearby apple farms in & near NYC 32 | Fall Our family fall bucket list is here 34 | Cover Mom- Moms + Friendship Alexis Barad-Cutler, Edil Cuepo, and Lindsay Stuart on the importance of community and mom friends Directories 18 | High School Listings

Editor's Note NewYorkFamily.com October - Reconnecting Many of us are back at it, routine, that is. And with most kids back to in-person schooling, lessons and reflections are happening. Teaching Your Kids to Set Boundaries (page 6) is a worthwhile read for parents to help their children figure out their space and limits with peers. Speaking of being back at school, we have a helpful piece, The Scoop on NYC School Tours (page 16), that shares both virtual and in-person school tours and how to navigate both! Let's not forget about having fun; we have our Fall Bucket List (page 32) to remind us of all the activities and things to do in NYC. Lastly, we did a thing this issue. We took our vaccinated team, met up with the coolest (and vaccinated) moms, took rapid COVID tests, and shot the cover. This cover story, written by Cris Pearlstein- moms Alexis Barad-Cutler, founder of Not Safe For Mom Group, Lindsay Stuart, owner of Glam Expressway, and Edil Cuepo of Rockaway Baby (page 34), share on having a supportive community, everyday parenting, and how moms friends are everything. Donna and New York Family Media

ask the expert Teaching Your Kids to Set Boundaries Tips for creating healthier and more fulfilling friendships By Christina Furnival E ach morning we send our children to school with a cheery message that goes something like, “have fun and be nice.” In hopeful anticipation, we await their endof-day report where they share stories of a fun-packed day of structured learning, loving friendships, fun playground games, and warm-hearted belly laughs. Fortunately, this happens most of the time. But there are times when our children come home deflated because another kid left them feeling down. If this is occurring with some frequency, we may need to help our children set boundaries to develop fulfilling friendships. What do we say and do? If you’re feeling lost on positive steps to take, I am here to help. This topic was all too common when I worked in community mental health providing therapy to children, adolescents, and their families. Friendship concerns are experienced by almost everyone. Relationships are complex! The good news is, this means a lot of good research has been done, and effective ways to work through these challenges have been identified. One such conclusion is that being able to set healthy boundaries is necessary for healthy relationships. Let’s explore boundaries and why are they important. As well as three tools for you to help your children build healthy and fulfilling friendships. (Spoiler alert…these work the same for adults too!) Boundaries and their Importance When we think of a boundary, we often envision a physical limit or barrier such as a crosswalk to safeguard pedestrians, clothing to shield skin from the elements, or a gated fence to define and protect a property line. Relational boundaries are less visible and more complex. To help, let’s use a physical boundary example to get to the heart of the matter. Imagine you have a beautifully manicured lawn and garden which you love and value. You invest lots of time to prune, water, and nurture the flora. But your green oasis currently doesn’t have a fence. This means that Fido, the neighborhood marker- 6 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 of-all-the-territories, can visit any time he wishes. He walks all over your grass and does his business wherever he chooses. He isn’t intentionally causing you hassle, but without a boundary, he does not know that he is not wanted on your lawn. As a result, YOU are left to clean up his waste. You are left stewing inside about your garden being destroyed and how annoying it is to clean up after someone else’s pet. With reflection, you decide to protect what’s meaningful to you by setting a boundary, and you have a fence installed. Now, Fido can clearly see that your yard is no longer for his gallivanting. You’ve set a physical boundary, making your wishes clearly known, allowing you to really take pride in what’s yours and feel the relief of your property being respected. Just like a physical fence set the boundary in the example above, when it comes to relationships, our words present the limit. A relational boundary has to be expressly spoken and defined so that your friends, family, or bosses will not be the metaphorical Fido on the lawn of your life. To put it concisely: A healthy relationship boundary is a firm, but flexible, spoken expectation you set with another person to clearly define what you find acceptable (or not) in their actions towards you or others. The need to set healthy boundaries stems from our wants, preferences, feelings, comforts, and values. For example, if you value keeping the floor of your home free from dirt and germs, especially with a little one crawling around, you may have a house rule of removing shoes before you enter. When guests come over, you get to decide if that is a boundary you want to extend to them or not. Boundaries provide clarity by erasing ambiguity, allowing you and the relationship to be authentic. By setting healthy boundaries you construct the framework for a mutually enjoyable friendship, offering freedom to demonstrate love and respect for one another. Many people, especially those who are particularly empathetic, caring, and giving, express having a hard time setting boundaries

Ask the expert because they don’t want to be seen as “mean” or aggressive. Healthy Boundaries Demonstrate Assertiveness, not Aggression In reality, and as the latest research tells us, the opposite is true. Setting a boundary is not mean; it actually shows kindness to both yourself and your relationship. It says that you value yourself and how you want to be treated, and you value the relationship enough to be honest and respectfully direct. Further, boundary-setting is related with better assertiveness and having higher selfworth and self-love. In that way, it is easy to see why not having boundaries is problematic. By not acknowledging and voicing our thoughts, values, and feelings, we are setting ourselves up for a failed mind- reading experiment. We silently and secretly hope (or even expect) that another person will be able to know us well enough to read our hints, tone, or gestures. This almost inevitably leads to miscommunication, discontentedness, and resentment. Ironically, aggression usually appears because of a lack of boundaries. When boundaries have not been set, an individual may tolerate unwanted behavior until, ultimately, they explode! Angry outbursts can be avoided by respectfully and assertively setting boundaries before you reach your boiling point. The very act of setting healthy boundaries prevents aggression. Teaching Boundaries to Children The ability to set healthy boundaries is necessary, and possible, at all ages and stages. By supporting your children to learn about and set boundaries, you are opening them up to a lifetime of healthy and fulfilling friendships and relationships. So high five to you for reading this article. I recommend these three tools for parents, teachers, and other trusted adults. 3 Tools to Set Healthy Boundaries for Fulfilling Friendships 1) Foster your child’s social-emotional abilities Setting a boundary begins with your child’s awareness of their feelings, and the ability to describe their feelings and express what they need. To do this you can: Play games that explore feelings. My favorites are Bright Spots Therapeutic Fun games. Try “sportscasting” to your child. This 8 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 A healthy relationship boundary is a firm, but flexible, spoken expectation you set with another person to clearly define what you find acceptable (or not) in their actions towards you or others. means that you narrate what you see them experiencing and feeling. This also means validating your child’s experiences. For example, at a family party, you notice that your child doesn’t want to hug a specific auntie. You could reflect with them, “When your aunt asked for a hug, I saw that you turned your body away from her and you looked downwards. It looked like you felt unsure or uncomfortable. I want you to know that I am proud of you for listening to your feelings. You do not have to hug anyone that you do not want to. In the future, you could use your words to say ‘No, thank you’ to be even more clear.” 2) Get specific about healthy relationships It is easy to forget that our children don’t always read between the lines of what we say. We may label friends as “good” or “best”, but we may not have actually explained what relational elements and behaviors earn those esteem labels. Specifically, explain to your child what a good friend says, how they act, what they do, and how your child will likely feel when they are with such a friend. For example, “A good friend says things like ‘Let’s play’ or ‘I like you’, and they share, take turns, and use their words to solve problems. When you spend time with a nice friend, you feel happy and loved.” It’s important that our kiddos know that words and actions should be aligned. And similarly, be specific when explaining what a not nice friend might say or do, as well as how they might make your child feel. For example, “An unkind friend may say, ‘You can’t join us’ or ‘I don’t like you’, and they may call you names or exclude you. When you spend time with an unkind friend, you might feel sad, confused, and hurt.” 3) Model boundary-setting Our children are sponges and so often learn more from our actions than words. The better that we parents model boundarysetting in our own lives, the more naturally our children will mimic our healthy lead. Now, this may require you to assess your own boundary-setting skills. Are there situations in which you have shied away from setting a boundary that would now be a great example to your child? If so, maybe you speak to your child about the problem, and what boundary you will set. For example, let’s imagine you have a friend who has a habit of not giving you their full attention when you’re speaking. It has always bothered you, but you’ve never actually spoken up about it. You could explain to your child your boundary-setting plan, “When I have something to say, it’s important to me that the person I speak to is listening. So I am going to let my friend know that I will wait until they are available to listen before I speak.” And then your child can witness as you set the boundary. Our kids are always watching how we act and handle challenges, and by modeling boundaries, our children will more deeply understand their power. Setting healthy boundaries can feel challenging to do, especially at first and if you aren’t used to speaking up for yourself. The same will be true for your children, but they have you to cheer them on and to support their growth. These tools are simple to understand but require intentional repetition and practice. Please know that I believe in you; you’ve got this! Remember, you’re giving your children a gift that will benefit them for the rest of their lives. They and their developing sense of self, confidence, and healthy friendships will thank you! Christina is a wife and mom to two wild and wonderful kiddos, a licensed psychotherapist (LPCC), the founder of her website ChristinaFurnival.com and therapeutic motherhood blog Real Life Mama, and a children’s book author of a social/emotional wellbeing series, Capable Kiddos! Check out her timely and topical book “The Not-SoFriendly Friend — How to Set Boundaries for Healthy Friendships”, available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Worksheets to accompany learning can be found here — these age-specific worksheets on friendships and boundaries.

books 10 Children’s Books that Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month By Maya LaidLer A s kids grow up they learn more about the world around them. They also learn more about themselves and or their classmates’ heritage as this is a big part of growing into their own identity and connecting with their community. Celebrating Hispanic heritage teaches kids that their culture is something to take pride in and commemorate as a part of who they are. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month this year, with educational kids books that will have your kids learn about Hispanic heritage in a fun engaging way. The Life of – La Vida De Selena by Ariana Stein 10 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Age: Newborn- 4 Teach your kid about one of the most iconic Latina music singers of our time, Selena Quintanilla! This simplified bilingual book will convey her inspiring biography in an easy-to-understand and relatable way. They will learn about her favorite food, pizza, and who she cherished the most in the world, her family and fans. Chicano Jrs Mexican Adventure by Raúl Jiménez Age: 3-18 Chicano is a young boy visiting Mexico for the first time to see his family. Follow his adventure, his cultural shock, and escapades in traveling! This bilingual children’s book can help your kid study language while learning about Mexican culture through the eyes of a Mexican-American kid. The book is bright, colorful, and eye-catching! Dreamers by Yuyi Morales Age: 4-8 With lyrical text, brief autobiographical essays, and detailed illustrations, this picture book memoir looks at the gifts migrants bring as they move to a new country. It is a story of the things you always hold on to no matter where you go: your resilience, your dreams, your hopes, and your history. A Spanish language version, called Soñadores, is also available. Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor Age: 4-8

Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court judge, writes a book encouraging kids to ask questions and embrace their own uniqueness. The story follows her childhood story of being diagnosed with diabetes and other kids with different struggles as they all work to build a community garden. isn’t sure how to answer this constantly asked question, and by asking her Abuelo and receiving an unexpected answer, she learns about self-acceptance, identity, and belonging. Alma and How She Got Her Name by Juan Martinez -Neal Age: 4-8 Join Pepe goes to the Hispanic Day Parade with many of his friends for a grand celebration of culture and identity. With so many cultures such as Mexican, Dominican, Panamanian, Colombian, Honduran, Nicaraguan, Chilean, Puerto Rican, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, and Cuban represented at the parade, kids can see their own traditions and arts illustrated in a fun celebration of their heritage. When learning how to write her name, Alma Sofia Esperanza José Pura Candela discovers just how many stories of her ancestors are packed into it and learns just how perfect her name is for her. This book does a great job of explaining to kids the uniqueness of names and will be sure to leave them asking similar questions about their own names. Where Are You From?/ ¿De dónde eres? by Yamile Saied Méndez Age: 4-8 Being asked “where are you really from” can be a startling question for kids. This lyrical picture book tells a story of a young girl who Pepe and the Parade: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage by Tracey Kyle Age: 4-8 Waiting for Biblioburro by Monica Brown Age: 5-8 Ana, a Colombian girl who loves reading but only has access to a few books in her small village meets a traveling librarian. With more books than she can dream of, she is even encouraged to create her own! This story incorporates a few Spanish words which make it great for a read-aloud and teaches the universal value of reading. How Tia Lola Came to Stay by Julia Alvarez Age: 9-12 Miguel meets his quirky charismatic Tiá Lola who arrives from the Dominican Republic to help his Mami after his parent’s divorce. His tiá seems to weave a magical spell of love that Miguel and his family desperately needed. Miguel learns to love his eccentric tiá and appreciate his experience of living in two cultures. Undocumented: A Worker’s Fight by Duncan Tonatiuh Age: 12 and up Perfect for older kids, Undocumented tells the story of Juan, a hard-working immigrant from Mexico that came to the U.S without papers. Exploited and underpaid as a busboy, he risks everything to stand up for himself and his community. This inspiring tale will teach kids about the injustice of exploitation, the bravery and strength of immigrants, and the importance of standing up for yourself and others. JOIN A COMMUNITY OF YOUNG LEADERS Prep for Prep partners with families to build the foundation for academic, social, and leadership success for students of color. If you have a child currently attending 5th, 6th, or 7th grade in a New York City public, parochial, or charter school, apply now! For questions, please call (212) 579-1470. ÚNETE A UNA COMUNIDAD DE LÍDERES JÓVENES HOY Información está disponible en español October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 11

Educa�i�nal FALL TOYS BY JANA BEAUCHAMP A s families nest into fall, we have been learning from the toy experts about educational, calming, and fun toys for kids of all ages. These picks are perfect as kids’ who may still be transitioning back to school. Check out some of our favorites, as we have toys that fit all budgets! Tech Toys That Teach Pixicade is as simple as Draw, Snap, and Play with their exciting new app-based video game design system that provides a unique play experience for kids to turn their artwork into playable video games and then share them. Families will love that it was developed in part by an NYC public school teacher; that the three colorful interactive books have over 100 game examples and 30 learning activities for hours of fun instruction offline; and there are seven game types teaching a variety of skills, including literacy, problem-solving, rapid prototyping, and logic. Pixicade.com, $24.99 12 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Green Games Family-owned Adventerra Games teach kids real-life tips for how to help our environment with fun and engaging games like Hungry Bins, Recycle Rally, PowerHaus, WaterGame, and Global Warming. Families will love that they are made from eco-friendly products and teach about the environment through play! Kids will love learning while having fun through STEM games like PowerHaus that teaches kids they have real power to fight climate change by moving through the game and deciding which habits to change and which appliances and home improvements are better for your wallet and the world. Adventerragamesusa.com, $19.99

STEM Toys Families will love National Geographic Toys’ innovative, hands-on science and STEM kits. Kids will love The National Geographic Super Gross Chemistry Set with 45 different super gross experiments to try, like making a jar full of creepy eyeballs; boiling boogers and creating snot bubbles; making atomic pee and farting slime; watching goo defy gravity; and more. Kids will love learning about polymer science, chemical reactions, pH science, phosphorescence, and biology, all while having a total blast! Additional STEM sets like the Amazing Reactions Chem Set and Rock Bingo will rock kids’ worlds. Amazon.com,Starting at $24.99 Learning through Crystal Fairy Fun Crystalina light-up fairy dolls combine the empowering energy of crystals with LED lights, blending collectible dolls with cool lights and role play! Each Crystalina doll embodies a crystal element and aura, including Turquoise (Healing), Rose Quartz (Love), Amethyst (Wisdom), and Aventurine (Luck). Each doll comes with a kid-wearable crystal-shaped amulet that pass colorful “crystal powers” like wisdom and confidence in the form of LED light patterns back and forth between the doll and the amulet. We love that the dolls come with brushable hair and a variety of skin tones to reflect diversity. $12.99 14 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Squish Stress Away Toys Kids will love the sweet and savory Squishmallow Food Squad featuring the lovable Carmelita the S’more and her collectible, delectable friends like Bernardo the Burrito, Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, and Clara the Ice Cream Sundae. Families will also love the smaller, budget-friendly Squishville Mystery Mini Plush. This adorable and squishy assortment features everyone’s favorite Squishmallows plush characters in a mini 2-inch size. Kids will love these mystery miniSquishmallows plush toys that come with a fashion accessory they squeeze into and mixing and matching fashions. Squishmallows. com/ Starting at $4.99 Match, Make, and Mix In just three easy steps, match, make & mix Color Fusion, a custom nail polish maker can create up to 200 custom colors in either a shimmer style or glossy style finish, allowing kids to create up to 120 manicures or pedicures, and match their nails to your favorite outfit or accessory. Families will love that the Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker uses water-based nail polish formula and is removed by scrubbing hands with warm soapy water. Along with the companion app, kids will love to up their nail game with custom matching colors and unique nail art designs since, with a library of over 200 colors, the possibilities are endless! Target.com, $24.99 Sensory Toys Dimpl Pops and Dimpl Pops Deluxe are perfect for the elementary set who are going crazy over sensory/fidget toys. Kids love the Dimpl Pops board of 18 rainbow dimpl bubbles to poke and pop over and over. Parents love that it encourages fine motor skills, sensory learning, and calmness and is perfect for travel, relaxing at home, sensory discovery, and learning. Plus, it is 100% food-grade silicone, BPA-Free, fully safety tested, and hand washable. Kids also love the keychain version, Simpl Dimpl, which comes in multiple colors and designs, and has gone absolutely bonkers on TikTok. Kids love to clip it to their backpacks and play with it during class. Fatbraintoys.com, starting at $12.99

Education The Scoop on NYC SchOOl TOurS By Mia SalaS T here are many steps in the school search process, but one of the most important ones is the tour! Looking for a school can definitely be challenging especially for us NYC parents. There are so many factors to consider to make sure that the school is a right fit for our kids. And as schools open up more, the COVID-19 guidelines for tours have also shifted. That’s why, we’re going to focus on the school tour to make sure you know what to look for on your tour, the scoop on virtual vs. in-person tours, and more. Overview of school tours You may be wondering why a tour is important in the first place. What can a tour really tell me about the school that I didn’t already read online? The truth is, a lot! Whether virtual or inperson, you get a feel for the environment. A school can seem great online, but once you’re walking through the hallways or seeing inside the classrooms, you could realize that it’s not quite the right fit for your child’s personality. And vice versa — so we recommend not discounting a school just by your online research, because a tour may just change your mind. A tour is also the perfect opportunity to ask questions. Getting your questions answered through an online portal or via email/phone can be a bit of a back-andforth process, but on a tour you have plenty of people — whether that be teachers, administrators or tour guides — accessible to get your questions answered on the spot. Finally, tours are often coupled with (or you can register on the same day for) open houses and information sessions, where you can learn even more about the school. These may include topics such as student support, 16 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

STEM, fine arts and more. So now that we know why tours and other visits to the schools you’re considering are important, let’s dive into the differences between in-person and virtual tours. During the pandemic, schools quickly shifted to virtual tours, which could mean anything from pre-recorded videos to a more live, 3D tour experience, depending on the school. But as we gradually move into a world of less restrictions, many schools now offer inperson tours again. If you’re debating between virtual vs. in-person tours, here’s a quick breakdown on what they offer: Virtual tours The obvious benefit of virtual tours is that they’re convenient! No need to schedule a date and time or move around your work schedule to attend. No need to pick the perfect outfit out for the day or stress about prepping your family. Virtual tours are low pressure and easy to attend, which makes them a much better option for some families. In fact, there are still some schools that are only offering virtual open houses or meetings with admissions. The one caveat is that some schools do host live virtual tours and open houses, in which case you would need to choose a date and time and join your scheduled session. But even still, you can do so from the comfort of your own home! While you may be concerned about not getting the “feel” of the school if you go with School Tour FAQ Should I bring my kids on the tour? This is dependent on the school! Some schools specifically ask that you not bring your kids on the tour, while others welcome your whole family. Keep in mind that tours can be long, and you want to make sure you can stay focused and get all your questions answered. We all know how restless kids can get sometimes, so if you the school allows kids on the tour, consider whether your child will benefit from attending and if they can stay engaged for that long. Will going on a tour increase my chances of getting accepted to the school? Yes and no. Most tours are not evaluating your family, but it always helps to show the virtual option, NYC schools have worked hard to ensure that virtual tours feel as real and comparable as in-person. This includes options such as 3D tours, live chats for questions, live sessions and more, all based on the same experience as in-person tours. In-person tours Many schools are back to offering in-person tours, so what are the pros here? First, you have more direct access to teachers, administrators, and other families. We all know that virtual encounters can sometimes be awkward — only one person can talk at a time and it can be difficult to get your thoughts or questions in when there’s other people on the call. With an inperson tour, you can chat with other families or pull an administrator aside for a quick question. In some ways it’s more formal because you’ll be interacting with a lot of different people at the school, but it’s also more casual in the way you can ask questions and chat. The most obvious benefit here is that you’ll physically be in the classroom and facility spaces, so you can see for yourself what the school’s environment is like. If you’re considering an in-person tour, be sure to check the school’s specific guidelines, as some schools are only offering in-person tours for families who already applied and others have very limited inperson availability. We recommend booking soon if you’re thinking of doing an in-person tour! interest! Not only are tours and open houses helpful opportunities for you to learn what you can about the school, they also show the school that you did your homework. You’re interested in the school, and you took the time to check it out. Should we dress up for an in-person tour? Be yourself! While we recommend dressing nice, it’s also important that you bring your authentic self to the tour. Try not to stress too much about your appearance, because the tour is about you and what you can learn about the school (not vice versa)! What are good questions to ask on my tour? First, ask whatever is important to you. Think about your priorities: is financial aid top of mind? Is class size super important? Tour Checklist Whether you do a virtual or inperson tour you are going to want to take notes. There is so much you are seeing and listening to at once, that you may not remember what you’re specifically looking for. That’s why, we put together a brief checklist of some of our top things to look for on school tours. Ask yourself these questions as you go and check off the boxes! ❏ Does the school feel supportive and encouraging? ❏ Did the teachers I meet seem like the right fit for my child? ❏ Did the teachers seem enthusiastic and positive? ❏ Would my child be excited to enter this classroom? ❏ Is the class size small/big enough for my child? ❏ Was there technology used in the classrooms? ❏ Are there dedicated spaces or outlets for student support? ❏ Do the administrators seem passionate about the school and its mission? ❏ Can I see my child making friends with the other students at the school? ❏ Did I leave feeling excited about the school? After you come up with questions from there, we also have a few that are always good to ask: Is after/before-care an option? What kind of academic support is available? What extracurricular activities are offered? Will my child have leadership opportunities here? What does the admissions process look like from here? How are families kept up-todate with what’s happening at school? This is not a comprehensive list, but some questions to get you started! If I don’t go on a tour, should I still apply for the school? Sure! While tours are definitely important, if you have a good feel for the school already, it doesn’t hurt to apply. You can also attend an open house, meeting with admissions, or just chat with other families that you know already at the school. October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 17

Real eState Moving to the Suburbs Find your dream home in one of these towns By Mia SalaS L ooking to move to the suburbs? Or just love browsing dream homes as a pastime? We’ve got the scoop on some of our favorite suburban towns. We all love NYC, but the city life may not be right for every family. The suburbs offer a calm escape from the hustle & bustle of NYC, while still offering you an easy commute route for work or your day trips. We’ve even included some towns a bit further from NYC (such as ones in CT) for those that don’t need to be in NYC every day, and might want to be closer to other cities like Boston. Much like NYC neighborhoods, each suburban town, no matter the distance from NYC, has a unique personality. Get to know what makes these towns special, including fun facts, school district breakdowns and even featured listings! Maplewood, NJ Maplewood is very well-known for its diversity & inclusion. Whether that’s in culture, lifestyle or ethnicity, Maplewood is proud to cultivate a diverse community that welcomes all families. “Maplewood is a town that has everything and is a proverbial melting pot and prides itself for ‘inclusion’”, says agent Mark Slade. Fun fact about Maplewood is that it has the only downtown in all of NJ without a traffic light! The downtown area is a prime destination for shopping and dining at amazing restaurants. Maplewood is also super convenient: the NYC train station is in the center of town and offers Midtown Direct service to NY Penn Station, and you can also switch over to downtown access or drive just a short 20 minutes home later at night. As parents, we know how important the school district is when looking for a 14 S Pierson Road, Maplewood NJ / Mark Slade, Keller Williams home. A bit about Maplewood schools: Maplewood shares a school district with its neighboring town South Orange. There are several elementary having other families over. The master bedroom is a nice size, and schools distributed across both towns, but then all schools feed into there’s both a full bath on the second floor and a powder room on one high school that is centrally located to both towns. the first. With the added convenience of being near the NYC trains Curious about the featured listing at 14 S Pierson? We love the and Maplewood Village, this listing is great for smaller families large kitchen with the beautiful center island that is perfect for who need easy access to NYC. 20 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Don’t “Fall” behind! While the temperature begins to drop, the market will continue to be hot. We have an inﬂux of buyers who are interested in moving to your neighborhoods. With proven results in your area, we don’t just show houses, we sell houses! Don’t miss the opportunity to make a move! Results that move you. What if you could sell your home faster and at a higher price with no upfront costs or interest? With Compass Concierge and Bridge Loan Services we can help you get the best value for your home. We bring a wealth of industry knowledge and local expertise to every transaction. Whether you are buying or selling, look no further! Call Batul and Cheryl, agents of Woodbury specializing in luxury real estate! Batul Morbi Licensed Associate RE Broker M: 516.859.8037 O: 516.703.3360 batul.morbi@compass.com Cheryl Goldman Licensed Associate RE Broker M: 516.902.0017 O: 516.703.3360 cheryl.goldman@compass.com Cheryl Goldman & Batul Morbi are real estate agents afﬁliated with Compass. Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 21

Real Real estate estate FairField, CT Westfield, NJ Parents,for Known you’ll theirlove amazing this one: beaches, Westfield music is and farmer’sfor known markets, its award-winning Fairfield, CTschools! is a beautiful Just and vibrant recently, it was place named to raise as your one of family. the best “Along Fairfield’s school districts 5 miles inof NJLIbySound Niche. Coastline But there’s are a5 lot beautifully more that preserved Westfield and boasts: pristine “Westfield beaches. Fairfield has so much also to hasoffer Lakefor Mohegan young families,” which offers hiking says agent trails, Frank the calm D. Isoldi, of a lake “I would for swimsay the ming, top 3 things and a sprinkler that attract padbuyers for thetolittle move one,” says agent here are the Anne vibrant Frewen downtown, of the Vanderblue the award team. Bring winning schools your and family thetobeautiful one of the parks over two dozen and playgrounds.” farmer’s If markets your kids on Sundays, love their right in the outdoor time, center thenofWestfield town. There’s is theeven place local farms for your where family your because kids can thesay parks hi toand baby chicks and you playgrounds really can get are farm-fresh amazing. Westfield eggs. As for music, also allowswe easy loveaccess the Fairfield to the city, Theater beingComonly pany 22 miles (FTC), from “which Manhattan. hosts everything There’s a train from jazz to rock station righttoincomedy town and in an several intimate bus setting, stops. 10 sherwood Farm Road, Fairfield Ct / the Vanderblue team 279 Watchung Fork, Westfield NJ / Frank D. Isoldi, Coldwell Banker a livefact Fun performance about Westfield: is always did within you know arms that reach,” adds Westfield hasAnne. a connection The downtown to the Addams area is always busy with locally run cation options in Fairfield, both private and public, so you’ll have lots to boutiques family? That’s and new right!restaurants, Charles Samuel so you’ll Addams simplyornever “Chill” runas out hisoffriends fun choose with your from family to make willsure surely that beyour an adventure child is sethere! up for success. things him, called to dowas as a born familyonorJanuary on a date-night. 7, 1912 inAnd Westfield, if you’reNew a bitJersey. historyThe The featured listing here home at 10 is located Sherwood at 279 Farm Watchung Rd is the Fork colonial in the heart that obsessed family Addams like us,moved then you’ll around appreciate but settled that on theElm hamlet Street, of Southport and rumor is truly of Indian has Forest. it all. There’s We’re obsessed 4 full bedrooms, with the Colonial 4.5 baths, style, flexand spaces if it has partitofSamuel has Fairfield: wasthere’s caught period breaking architecture into a house such on as the Dudley GreekAve Revival, when for office/workout, always been your dream a finished to havebasement, a pool, then and you’re a 19-foot in luck! fireplace! The pool is Italianate, he was a kid. Second “ThatEmpire house etc. on Dudley With the and added one bonus on ElmofStreet beingisonly said50to Talk about beautiful onspacious this tiered and lot,cozy. and the Conveniently home even located has a fully to functioning downtown miles be thefrom inspiration NYC with for the 3 Metro famous North ‘Addams train stations Family and house’”, easy says highway Frank Fairfield, bar. If youryou family haveloves the benefit hosting of holidays enjoying andyour otherpeace events, butthen popping this is access, D. Isoldi. Fairfield But don’t is the worry, perfect Westfield suburban is not escape. haunted, Therebut are Halloween plenty of eduintoplace the townfor whenever you. you feel like it. Maplewood, NJ MuttoNtoWN, NY Known for its Maplewood is very nature well-known preservesfor and its diversity &estates, stunning inclusion. Muttontown Whether that’s is anin culture, lifestyle upscale, but down-to-earth or ethnicity, Maplewood (quite is proud to literally as cultivate you’ll beasurrounded diverse community by that welcomes beautiful landscapes all families. and “Maplewood rolling hills!) is a town place to live. that It’s has considered everything and one isofa proverbial the wealthiest melting towns potin and America prides itself by for ‘inclusion’”, Business Week,says andagent it hasMark over Slade. 550 Fun fact acres of fields, about Maplewood woodlands,isponds that it and has the only estate grounds. downtown Muttontown in all of NJprides without a trafficon itself light! its history: The downtown there’s area evenisan a prime destination online Kid’sfor Zone shopping whereand your dining kids at can amazing catch up restaurants. on all the fun Maplewood facts about is also the super convenient: town. “A great neighborhood the NYC traintostation live is in the in,” says center agent of town Batuland Morbi. offers “There’s Midtown Direct service hundred of miles to NY of Penn hiking Station, and horse and you can also trails, and switch its libraries over to downtown are a gateway access or drive to a multitude just a shortof20 exciting minutesmaterials, home later at night. As parents, programs and services we know of all how ages!”. important the schoolconveniently Located district is when in Long looking Island, for a 14 s Pierson Road, Maplewood NJ / Mark slade, Keller Williams home. A you’re pretty bit about closeMaplewood to the city schools: and there’s Maplewood the LIRR and shares access a school to parkways. district with The 2 Pen Mor Drive, Muttontown / Batul Morbi, Compass its neighboring school district town is award-winning, South Orange.and There are several elementary havingNY other families over. The master bedroom is a nice size, and schools it’s particularly distributed known acrossfor both its towns, excellent but then all schools feed into there’s both a full bath on the second floor and a powder room on one high sports teams school and that after is centrally school activities. located to both towns. the first. With shopping and more, the added andconvenience you can easily of being accessnear the LIRR. the NYC And trains Curious The beautiful about listing the featured here islisting located at 14 at S2 Pierson? Pen Mor We Drive. love the and Maplewood there’s even a pool Village, and tennis this listing court, is so great your forfamily smallerdoesn’t families have largelocation The kitchen with is great thebecause beautifulyou’re centersuper island close thatto is restaurants, perfect for who to leave needthe easy house access to to have NYC. some outdoor fun! 22 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Real estate SyoSSet, Ny When we think of Syosset, family-oriented is the first thing that comes to mind. Located on the North Shore of Long Island, the town and surrounding areas have many restaurants, retail stores and professional services. All of your shopping and dining needs are just a hop away, and you also have quick and easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails for outdoor adventures. Syosset is also a diverse community, which makes it great for raising a family. The school district offers a broad range of programming, including extensive extracurricular activities, excellent sports teams, theater programs, music, art, technology, and more. In total, the district has 7 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, and 1 high school. Having received countless Recently under contract home in syosset / linda Freedman, Douglas elliman awards and recognition for its schools, Syosset is considered one of the top ranked school districts in New York State. Syosset is also known as havProperty wise, Linda Freedman from Douglas Elliman says, ing excellent programs specifically for children with special needs. “Syosset is a great place to live and offers homes in a wide range of Furthermore, the commute to NYC is easy with 2 convenient LIRR prices, sizes and styles, including single family homes, condos and stations nearby, including one right in the heart of Syosset. And a new construction, to meet your individual needs. Whether you are fun fact about Syosset is that Judd Apatow, Idina Menzel and Natalie a first time home buyer, trading up to a larger home, or ready to Portman all went to Syosset high school! scale down to a smaller one, Syosset has it all”. MoNtclair/GleN ridGe, NJ “Montclair is the closest suburb with a city-like feel, boasting many of the characteristics city dwellers fear giving up!” says agent Amy Owens. We couldn’t sum it up better than that. You are literally 12 miles west of NYC, so whether you travel by train, city or bus it’s easy & quick. If you work in NYC, Montclair is a great option for an easy commute because it has 6 train stations and Glen Ridge has 1. The restaurant scene here is also the best in NJ, and the community is incredibly diverse, inclusive and vibrant. And a fun fact about this area is that it totally boasts the “Garden State” NJ title, because the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens is the largest repository of the genus iris in the world, with 3,000 varieties of iris. “It is a must-see every spring and draws thousands from 30 Hawthorne avenue, Glen Ridge NJ / amy Owens, Keller Williams all over the country,” says Amy. And your kiddos will love this one: Applegate Farm is home to the 16-scoop sundae, NJ’s largest ice cream sundae! The charming family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. “From the school district offers a comprehensive education and nearly 90% of sweet window boxes & adorable, low maintenance yard perfect for Montclair High School grads go on to post-secondary institutions entertaining; to the wood burning fireplace & cozy family room, for higher learning, including Ivy League schools. this home is as welcoming on the outside as the inside,” adds Amy. The featured listing at 30 Hawthorne Avenue, Glen Ridge is a You will also be conveinvelty located near top-rated schools! 24 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

Real estate Pelham, NY One of the best parts about Pelham, NY is how welcoming the community is: your family will absolutely love it! “Pelham is a warm and friendly community. Super easy to feel “a part” of it before you know it,” says agent April Monaco. The other major perk of living here is that it is super convenient: you can literally get anywhere in NYC. Whether you want to take the subway, MetroNorth, the Hutchinson River Parkway or I-95, you have many options for easy travel. Fun fact about Pelham that it is the oldest town in Westchester County, dating back to 1654! Perhaps that is why the town is such a closeknit, welcoming place: because it’s been here for so long, with generations and generations of families living here. And the school district here is amazing, so your kids will surely 1005 Pelhamdale avenue, Pelham Manor NY / april Monaco, Houlihan lawrence receive a broad education: “The residents of Pelham consistently vote in our school budgets knowing that this small town really thrives on the strength of ing it feel like newer construction. We’re obsessed with the Calacatta our academics, sports and arts! Many of our students matriculate to marble island in the kitchen, which is every host’s dream. You’ll also some of the finest colleges and universities!” adds April. be super cozy in the winter with 2 wood burning fireplaces and a The featured listing is extremely spacious and architecturallygas fireplace in the large master suite. There’s even a private deck in stunning! There’s 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and it sits on .50 acres of the master suite and a walk-in closet. This house has something for Real estate land. The home was built in the 1890s but restored in the 2000s, mak- everyone in your family. Woodstock, ct Westport, If you’re looking for aCt friendly, safe, and Your family will certainly neverfamily, be bored relaxed environment for your in Westport, CTWoodstock, because there is much then check out CT. The to do and see. First, community spiritthere’s here isthe sooh-so-beautiful inviting, beaches: beaches include the sizeand your“Town kids will certainly have a safe able Compo Beach and quieter Burying environment to play in.the The commute Hill andisOld Mill beaches. Westport also to NYC a bit longer, about 3 hoursisby the Sherwood Island State Park, car,location but you of also have easy access to other CT’s first statefor park multiple destinations funwith family trips, beach such as areas,” agent LoriMartha’s AuerbachVineyard, of the Boston,says Providence, Vanderblue team. If your family isFun intofact art, and the Connecticut Shoreline. there’s the Westportis Country Playhouse, about Woodstock that the Hallmark amovie nationally theater in filmed the “Onerecognized Royal Holiday” was community years. And fordistrict, outdoor here in 2020!forAs90for the school fun, yourand kidscommunity to the Longshore Park, manybring parents members ahave 169-acre park with golf course, tennis described it on aFacebook as “Great courts, swimming pools and more. Another school in a beautiful private setting”, unique partofabout Westport the Wake“Best time my life, stellariseducation” man Town“IFarm, a sustainability center and even love working here, great 125 Campo Road south, Westport Ct / the Vanderblue team that offers educational workshops, internfaculty, staff and especially students”. The ships and after school activities. You’ll have district includes Woodstock Academy, easy access for commuting train home just minutes from beaches, trains and the town. “5 bedrooms which was founded in 1801with andtwo offers a stations that lead directly Welcome to wonderful Woodstock, / lisa Bellavance, Berkshire to Central, as well as I-95 and Merritt Parkway for other including aCt luxurious master suite with a Hathaway balcony overlooking topGrand education. traveling needs. in And we can’t sayespecially enough about the school district in the private pool and outdoor entertaining area. A vaulted great The homes Woodstock, Westport, becauseand theirWitches public schools #1in CT! room the criteria,” outdoors says in with walls glass looking out onto on Lake Bunggee Woods,are areranked sold quickly, soThere start are to me brings with your agent LisaofM. Bellavance. “I will also number of private to choose from. on the lake or the picturesque Lori. Thisbeautiful is definitely yourasearch now! If you schools are interested in living work tirelessly toproperty,” find you aadds home in this area,our be dream it a Now on the stunning featured listing: a 5400+ sq ftreach smart home families! anywhere into Woodstock or the Northeast Corner, please out secondfor home, vacation cottage or forever home, I will find it!” 26 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021

ask the expert Reconnecting with Your Partner Lifecoach and author Kristen Glosserman shares strategies By Donna Duarte-LaDD W e all know that we were a bit at times on autopilot during the height of the pandemic. You and your partner got through this challenging time, and like most of us, did the best you could. We took each day as it came. We put one foot before the other. There were those times we let things slide since we were in one space together with nowhere to go. But now school is back in session, and while COVID is still a factor in our lives, we are starting to get back to normalcy. And, gasp, your partner is getting on your nerves again. This is all part of ‘getting back to normal.’ And now that we have space both mentally and figuratively, the regular life stuff is hitting us again. We connected with expert Life Coach and author (If It’s Not Right, Go Left) Kristen Glosserman on getting back to a healthy relationship with the one you love. As kids return to school and new variants pop up, making for the uncertainty of our next steps, how can couples get back to connecting without being in survival mode? Connecting, really connecting, with your partner is like anything else: if it’s important to you, then you’ll have to allocate time and energy to it. So, if you have found that partnership was de-prioritized over the last year or two, you want to bring it back to the top of the list. Remember, it’s about energy; wherever we put energy is where it will grow. My husband and I have designated one night of every week as our date night. I talk about this, and how “Love is a Choice” in my new book, If It’s Not Right, Go Left. As a couple, Marc and I are very consistent with our date night, giving each other one night a week alone, just the two of us, where we can have that space every couple needs. With back-toschool, so much of parents’ energy goes into 28 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 the children and their schedules and needs. I know every parent is completely tuned in to that right now. Still, it is important not to lose sight that you still have a partner, and that area of your life still requires energy and effort. On our date nights, Marc and I stay conscious of the direction of our conversation, agreeing to talk about something other than the children or work. We’ve managed to create a discipline around our communication. It’s a practice, like yoga, and it’s something you start small and keep getting better at. Whenever we catch ourselves slipping in a negative direction, we use healthy, positive communication to stay close instead of drifting apart. Just by using positive language with your partner, you really can control the energy dynamics. The other night, my husband and I were bickering, and the next morning we both said, “I want love.” It works. For date night inspiration, why not try: • A new activity together, like going for an after-dinner walk or jog. • Playing tennis or going bowling, just to shake things up a bit. • Trade places in the kitchen, where Marc is awesome. I have my traditional favorite repertoire, but he challenges me with newto-me recipes, such as Beef Wellington or cooking up a whole fish. • Try to adjust your mindset and get on the same wave as your partner. Remember, it’s about the shared experience more than anything else. So be spontaneous, and jump in the car for a miniadventure; just a short distance from your home base, there could be something new and exciting worth checking out. COVID made it hard to travel, so Marc took us exploring nearby in the Hudson Valley, where we discovered some amazing places together. After 20 months of total togetherness, how can couples maintain a healthy relationship as couples spend more time apart? I think it’s about finding the value and benefit in change, any change. Change is hard, and change is good: that’s an important lesson in my book. So this newest change—more time apart instead of total

togetherness—can be a good thing if you choose for it to be. Just think, now we have an opportunity to be on our own, to put a little more energy into our individualism and independence. Then, we can come back together and share that experience with our partner. It’s healthy when we choose to see change as a positive; that’s a great mindset. In any partnership, too much time together or apart—or anything too extreme—doesn’t benefit anyone. So yes, we got used to a lot of togetherness, and maybe it was too much. Embrace change by recognizing that there has been something beautiful about all this time together, and now it’s OK to do things differently. Recognize that there will be less time together, and choose how best to spend that limited time. YOU get to choose. Now, we can focus on the quality, not the quantity, of our time together. We can make those together moments count! I recommend that you choose one night to be a family and stay home and cook. We like to do that with an early, cozy dinner on Friday or Sunday. Where will your moments be? How will you enjoy the time together you do have? Choose those moments because if we don’t choose, they won’t happen. With everyone’s schedules altered and in flux, we may have to create some new traditions… great! Change is hard, and change is good! At the end of each chapter in my book, I give readers ThinkWork, my version of homework for grown-up success. So ask yourself these questions: • How can this time apart be beneficial to me? • What do I want to accomplish on my own? • What would I like to create more space for? • When is the best time for us all to come together? When communications have ceased between a couple, how can they begin to speak to each other again? Relationships—even the really good, strong ones—will go through highs and lows. I know, I’ve been married 15 years. Whenever we drift apart, it’s essential to have the hope and the belief that we can come back together again. And we do that by having small, achievable goals. It might be something as simple as bringing your partner a cup of coffee or tea, asking if they need anything when you’re running out to the store, or offering to assist with something they’re working on. Communication is the Photo Credit: Aletiza Photo Kristen Glosserman with her family. bedrock of any relationship, and questions are a great way to get couples connecting again: Do you need anything? Can I help you today? That line of questioning can restart the communication and get a couple talking. Just the other week, Marc and I found ourselves at a real stand-off. The realities of back-to-school pressures were getting the better of us. After a day or two of “drifting,” I wanted to move us back together and in a positive direction. So I stayed up late and wrote my husband a letter. It’s a tactic I often use when trying to initiate a makeup. These are the guidelines I always follow: • Be genuine in your outreach. • Remain kind. • Explain your position and be willing to move forward. • Don’t expect anything in return. Feel lighter with the knowledge that you’ve done your part in moving the situation in a more positive direction, and watch how things slowly resolve themselves. Try it and see! Many couples have shared that they were on autopilot during the height of the pandemic, and problems are resurfacing. How does a couple know when it is time to see a therapist? You can choose to move things in a healthy and positive direction. However, if the communication is breaking down and the two of you can no longer work together effectively, then it may be time to get help. And help can come in many forms; it may be a neighbor or marriage counselor, a psychotherapist, or life coach. Whoever you consult for help, remember the “change is good” mindset, view this challenge as an opportunity to move your relationship in a healthy, positive direction. The title of my book is If It’s Not Right, Go Left: I believe that when things aren’t right, it’s time to do something different. Whenever the two of you are not making progress—when you’ve tried to connect, have asked each other questions, creating small goals together yet not meeting them—then the progress, the hope, the joy of the partnership are just not happening because the communication has broken down. Get help. And by the way, help is not a failure; it’s a win because now we’re getting back on track, moving in a positive direction. Getting help is one of the strongest, smartest things you can do in any situation, but especially this one. Glosserman found her true calling, Life Coaching, while overcoming a difficult time in her late 20s. She holds Coaching Certifications from the Institute of Life Coach Training, New York University, and Wharton. Glosserman has coached executives from Wall Street to American Express- among others. A Positive Discipline Parent Educator and proud mother of four, Glosserman brings her relatable approach to parenting into her practice, providing practical, straightforward advice that works. A partner with her husband Marc in the hospitality business Hill Country Barbecue Market, Glosserman is completing her first, soon-to-bepublished book If It’s Not Right, Go Left. Follow her on Instagram @kristenglosserman. October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 29

Fall Bucket List Get started on the season with our ultimate to-do list for New York families By Donna Duarte-LaDD F all is here, and there is no better place to be than New York City. And while COVID is still very present, unlike last year, we can finally get out. So head over to see a Broadway show, go on a hayride, or perhaps make a family road trip. Whether it’s hopping on the free Staten Island Ferry to get a sneak peek of Lady Liberty or using your Culture Pass to visit a museum- New York has many things to do! So go apple picking or hop on the train for a closer adventure, we have the ultimate fall bucket list for the season! City Fall Foliage Head over to Central Park, where the park’s 18,000 trees turn into a beauty of fall hue; the best part is that seasons change a bit later in Central Park. Official Fall Foliage Map can be found here at centralparknyc.org/activities/ guides/where-to-find-fall-foliage-in-centralpark. Enjoy Hot Chocolate While Levain Bakery cookies are iconic, their hot chocolate is also a treat. This is the perfect cold-weather treat made with hand-shaved Valrhona dark chocolate and the steam milk of your choice. Ride a New York Carousel Head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park and, for $2, take a ride on Jane’s Carousel while enjoying the East River; if it isn’t too chilly, pack a picnic and break for lunch before heading home. Walk the Brooklyn Bridge If you have done this walk before, then you know-walking the Brooklyn Bridge is not only one of the most iconic things to do in New York; it is gorgeous. So don’t forget the camera or phone as you can also check your holiday card off the list with this adventure. 32 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 Go to the Top of Rock The entire family will appreciate our gorgeous city even more at seventy floors up with the stunning views of the city that can be seen from Top of Rock. There are three floors (67th, 69th, and 70th) where you can check out picturesque views of both the Hudson and East Rivers and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and Chrysler Building. See a Broadway Show Broadway is back, so hop on a train and take in some big Apple favorites like The Lion King, Aladdin, Harry Potter, and The Cursed Child, which are kid-friendly and helps support the theatre district. Visit the Lego Store Check out the new-ish Lego Store on Fifth Avenue location (636 Fifth Avenue), where kids will have a fun experience at the brick Lab or customizing a Minifigure at The LEGO Minifigure Factory or just doing the free stuff and enjoying the store. Fall at Prospect Park Spend a fall day and enjoy nature and pockets of woodlands at Prospect Park. Visit Lefferts Historic House, Prospect Park Zoo, or take the kids on the Carousel Carousel ( the only wheelchair accessible Carousel in the nation) located at Prospect Park’s Children’s Corner or head over to one of the parks seven (!) playgrounds. The Great Jack O’lantern Blaze Visit the Hudson Valley and go back to the 18th century at Van Cortlandt Manor 525 S Riverside, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520. With a magical night of more than 7,000 pumpkins that light up the landscape in what is The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, the events run until November 17th but hurry, they sell out fast. Culture Pass is Back Culture Pass is back after being on hold during the pandemic. Museums require vaccinations, and if you are 13 and older with a Brooklyn, Queens, or New York Public Libray card, you can reserve a pass for free admission to many of NYC’s museums, public gardens, and more! Take a Gondola Ride or Row Boat on the Central Park Head over to Loeb Boathouse and take a Gondola or rowboat ride. Boats are $20 per hour (CASH ONLY) and $5 for each additional 15 minutes, with a $20 cash deposit; boats hold four people per boat. Gondola rides are $50 per half hour and need to be reserved in advanced 212.517.2233. Boats are available until November with weather permitting. Located at Park Drive North, E 72nd Street. Make it Fashion: Dior Exhibit Visit the Brooklyn Museum’s Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit for a mom (or dad!) day out and a dose of French culture. Learn about the history and legacy of the House of Dior via haute couture garments, photographs, archival videos, sketches, and more. Harry Potter Store Take your wizards to the Harry Potter Store, where they can visit three stories of 21,000 square feet of magic and have an in-store experience via digital technologies that integrate with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. Drink Apple Cider Is it even Fall if you don’t enjoy some cliche treats, like hot apple cider? Pick a cup up at your local farmers’ market this season. See a Movie Outdoors See a Drive-in Movie. Head over to Skyline Drive-In and watch one of their familyfriendly movies. Do not have a car? Check out their outdoor seating!

busy city life. East River Ferry Ride the East River Ferry and explore NYC check out Governors Island, South Brooklyn, and more! Summit One Vanderbilt Take in the beautiful city skyline from 1,000 feet in the air! The new Summit One Vanderbilt is the newest skyscraper opening on October 21st that allows visitors to look over NYC in their all-glass enclosed elevator and transparent glass sky-boxes. Walk the Highline Explore the Highline, one of the hands-down most fun-filled free outdoor spaces in NYC. This elevated park, built on an abandoned train, is perfect for a stroll, yummy eats, and a warm drink when the food court is open. Visit AMNH The American Museum of Natural History is always fun, and frankly, exploring the museum never gets old. The best part is New York residents decide what they pay for general admission. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Check out 20,000 square feet of a gorgeous light and sound experience. Showcasing the artist’s most compelling works in incredible installments and the main attraction projects his work in 360 degrees. Queens County Farm From pumpkins, mazes to livestock, the Queens County Farm is not far from the city and an easy way to enjoy the outdoors. Tea at the Plaza If looking for a splurge head over to The Palm Court In Plaza Hotel. Waiters are happy to see you and are incredibly accommodating. Kids will love the English cucumber sandwich, cookie, and cream Oreo macaroon, all topped off with pink cotton candy. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden Explore The Brooklyn Botanic Garden after dark while walking through their illuminating light display, Lightscape. This colorful experience is put together across a one-mile trail of the gardens and showcases 18 works of light art! Lightscape opens on November 19th, but tickets are on sale now. Little island at Pier 55 Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from See the Statue of Liberty via The Staten Island Ferry Get on the Staten Island Ferry, first because it is the Staten Island Ferry and it’s aweinspiring–––; secondly, it has one of the best views of The Statue of Liberty, and it is *FREE*. Catch it at the Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan. October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 33

You Can Sit With Us Lindsay Stuart, Edil Cuepo, and Alexis Barad-Cutler share the importance of a supportive community and how our mom friends are the people who help us get through the everyday grind of parenting By Cris Pearlstein H aving worked in fashion magazines for over a decade I’m not easily starstruck, mostly because when you work with celebrities you quickly learn they are human beings, just like anyone else. But I don’t work in that industry anymore so now I get excited about a different type of person: moms. These days nothing gets me more starstruck than a cool mom with something to say, who is honest and open about her experience as a mother. Being assigned this story was my version of being backstage at the Oscars. The three women on this cover have a lot in common: they all have multiple kids, they are all New Yorkers, and they were all moved to create something to fill a void they saw in their lives. Alexis Barad-Cutler founded Not Safe For Mom Group, a social platform that describes itself as “a mom group for the uninhibited” where you can “ask anything, say everything, and be anonymous” because she was censored as a parenting writer. Lindsay Stuart, a former makeup artist and HSN host, opened Glam Expressway, a fun boutique she felt was missing in her DUMBO neighborhood. And Edil Cuepo, who, in an effort to gain external validation for her choice to quit her job when her daughter was born, started Rockaway Baby, a website and community that honors, celebrates, and features the stories of SAHM’s everywhere. These moms not only have a lot in common with each other, but they have a lot in common with all of us. They each rely heavily on their communities to support them, their friends to keep them sane, and their own instincts to mother in the way that feels right to them. IF YOU BUILD IT THEY WILL COME ALEXIS: “About 10 years ago I was writing about motherhood for a lot of different outlets, and I was known for talking about 34 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 the stuff that no one else would. A lot of people thanked me for saying what they were thinking but wouldn’t say out loud. It was really satisfying to use some of the more traumatic events of becoming a new mother, which at the time had made me feel very alone, as an opportunity to connect with other women and help them feel better about what they were experiencing. I wrote a piece about looking for a babysitter online, likening it to online dating—the outlet, a super-cool mom-focused website, took it down after a wave of comments proved the story to be controversial. I was angry. I began experimenting on Instagram and I secretly created a page called Not Safe For Mom Group that felt like an extension of the kind of writing I was doing. When that outlet censored me I just felt like all of this we’re here for you, mama stuff we were being sold was a lie, and I felt it was especially unfair to the young moms who were coming up. I then decided to go live with my Instagram page—I wanted it to be a repository for moms to let things out, a place where we would not be silenced, and where we can say what’s on our minds without being told it’s controversial. When you’re a mom, you’re still just a regular person, and you may have thoughts that aren’t always maternal and nurturing. You can be a mom and be loud and angry also.” LINDSAY: “I always loved fashion in high school and university (I was voted best dressed!) but I never claimed to be a fashion expert. I just always felt like I could recognize what women like, how they want to look, and how they want to feel. As a makeup artist I was trained in color theory so that definitely helped, and being on live TV with HSN taught me how to talk to different people. I always felt like all the stores in DUMBO were so high-end and not relatable for me as a mother with four children. As moms we’re spending money on activities and extracurricular stuff for the kids, we’re putting them first, and we’re not necessarily chasing down the next designer thing that’s on trend. So in 2017 I opened my store—we sell a mix of fun, statement pieces. We have a little something for everyone.” EDIL: “My website all started from the shame I felt after deciding to leave my career to stay home with my daughter. The old me would have gone back to work in a heartbeat, but by 12 weeks I was completely changed. Every day looked the same the first year I was home, and I felt lost and unproductive no matter how exhausted I was at night. And since it was wintertime with a newborn I had long periods of isolation. Even when I knew in my heart it was worth leaving my job to raise my daughter, I still craved external validation. The same support and recognition working moms got I wanted as a SAHM. I wanted to find moms who’d been in my shoes to tell me I made the right decision. I couldn’t find a community that did exactly that so I created it—my website is a space that honors and spotlights a mother’s decision to stay home because that decision is a BIG DEAL. We may not always be showered and dressed, but we work just as hard as any CEO.” SELF-CARE IS FAMILY-CARE ALEXIS: “The people in the NSFMG community have really helped my life and my parenting, but the bigger the group grew the harder it was on my psyche, and the harder it was on my family because I was carrying the emotional weight of a lot of people’s pain. During Covid I had to take a lot of mentalhealth breaks because it was just so sad, people were really suffering. There were a lot of situations where the mom had a job and was taking care of the kids, and the dad didn’t have a job, and the kid was sick, and the mom was a teacher, and they had an aging parent to care for—almost everyone writing in every day had this kind of life filled with real-life challenges. My three team members have

friends, have date nights, have a well-balanced life. I think balance is the key to happiness in motherhood. If you work too much you’re going to feel guilty about not being there for your kids, but if you’re with your kids too much, let’s face it, you’ll go crazy.” EDIL: “As a stay-at-home mom with a husband who works full-time and is in law school, I don’t get a dedicated day to practice self-care, instead it’s sprinkled throughout my week. It comes in small doses, and it’s often done alongside my kids—it’s listening to The Daily podcast, when the baby is napping, it’s going for a walk, it’s journaling, it’s staying up late to watch crime or reality shows, or it’s keeping myself engaged by helping a friend out with marketing for their business. These moments are superimportant to me, they’re how I tell myself ‘I love you and I see you’. I know that if I can’t take care of myself no one else will. Also, when I do these things I’ll say it out loud so my daughter is aware—I’ll say, “I really love this book so I’m going to sit and read now” or “my body could use some fresh air, let’s go for a walk.” I want her to know that I do things for myself, too, even when it’s not big and obvious. I want her to grow up knowing how to love and care for herself.” Photo by Michelle Rose Photo become a lifeline for me, we text all day long. It was hard to make the investment to hire help and grow my team, but I feel these things in my body and I don’t do too great with that. Since they all came from the community, I knew I could trust them—they’re so hardworking and smart, I feel so lucky. Our community manager took over the DMs, she’s the one who interacts with our community. I used to live in our DMs, reading until 5am sometimes, responding, writing to people in crisis, and she’s now my boundary. She’ll send me the ones I need to respond to or flag, but it’s pulled me out of those bad places. I need to be strong for the community, I need to be able to lead it. When I wasn’t strong the community wasn’t strong.” LINDSAY: “Mothers tend to lose themselves, because we always sacrifice for our children, but you have to remember while you’re doing what’s best for your children you still are a whole person—you need to see your girl- WORDS OF WISDOM ALEXIS: “I can’t stress how important it is to take advantage of all the opportunities there are to make mom friends. Go to a playground and strike up a conversation, or go to a class. Filling your days with things to do gives them some meaning and gives yourself some routine. The endless days with no other human interaction is a recipe for disaster, depression, and sadness. They don’t all have to be your best friends, you just need people to hang out with.” LINDSAY: “I know a lot of people are not going to like hearing this but don’t take advice from people who don’t have children. I had an actual argument with a friend over this, she was hurt and said, “I feel I can advise because I’ve been a child.” I made the analogy that we’ve all been in a car, but we’re all not driving it. I block out anything from a person who hasn’t experienced motherhood.” EDIL: “For any new mom who might be in the same place as I was back then, feeling shame surrounding their decision to stay home, my blog is there. The stay at home mom stories I’ve collected are there to empower, enlighten, and, most especially, make a mom feel less alone. Never underestimate the power of self-love, stories, and community.” October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 35

family day out Apple Picking 2021 A pple picking in New York is in season until end of October and if you have yet to check off from your fall to do list we have a useful round-up of farms in and near NYC! Although apple picking is a fall-favorite activity for many families, we are still battling COVID, which means there might be certain restrictions still in place. Make sure to check the farm’s website before visiting and review its safety guidelines. One Hour and Under Demarest Farms 244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 201-666-0472 (40 min from Midtown) Starting September 5th (approximate date) you will be able to pick some delicious apples! Step foot in the orchards and start picking delicious apples for your seasonal pies, ciders and more. Some of their tasty apples include Cameo, Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Mutsu (Crispin), Red Delicious, Snap Dragon and Zestar. $7 per person (age 2 and over), which includes free parking and entrance to the apple orchard. You must make a reservation for a date and time to visit the farm. Strollers must me left at home. Hillview Farms 223 Meyersville Road, Gillette, NJ 908-647-0957 (50 min from Midtown) Make the trip to Hillview Farms to pick seasonal apples. You can’t go wrong with the classic red apple, but make sure to take home a few other delicious options, such 36 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 as Cortland, Empire, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Jonathan, Macoun, McIntosh and Stayman/Winesap. Open 9 am – 6 pm (field closed to the public at 5 pm), daily. that everyone will enjoy for the fall season. At this time, masks are not required for vaccinated guest and reservations are strongly suggested since walk-in slots are limited. Open 10 am – 4 pm, daily. One Hour to One Hour and a Half Riamede Farm 122 Oakdale Road, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-5353 (1 hr & 20 min from Midtown) Dr. Davies Farm 306 NY-304, Congers, NY 10920 845-268-7020 (1 hr & 10 min from Midtown) Warm apple pie days are here! Visit Dr. Davies Farm to pick apples for all your delicious fall desserts. You will be able to pick from 4,000 trees, with 20 different varieties of apples, spanning over 55 acres. Bring the whole family, even the dog, for a great outing With 40 types of apples, Riamede Farm has opened its apple-picking! Get a taste of their ripening apples, or check out their other varieties as they begin to ripen over the course of the fall season. Farm Passes are required for entry and should be purchased prior to arrival. Open 9 am – 4:30 pm, daily.

(1 hr & 20 min from Midtown) Alstede Farms invites your family to pick their crisp, seasonal apples for the fall season. Kids will be thrilled to see and learn how food grows as they pick their own for a healthy snack. Bring home this delicious fruit for making traditional homemade apple pie, cider and delightful pastries. Choose from over 50 different varieties. Don’t forget to check out the other fun activities offered on the farm, such as the tractor-drawn wagon ride, seeing the sunflower field and more! Tickets must be purchased online, in advance, utilizing time slots. Ticket become available 24 hours in advance. Apple Ridge Orchards 101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-987-7717 (1 hr & 30 min from Midtown) Kick off the fall season by visiting the most scenic and rustic pick-your-own farm. Just 60 miles from New York City, you can pick from a variety of 20 different apples throughout the Hudson and Warwick Valley. Have a fun and educational experience as you spend time at the orchards picking. They even have dwarf trees that little ones can reach! Face coverings are required and strollers are not allowed. Open to the public from 9 am – 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all holidays. Lawrence Farms Orchards 306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY 12550 845-562-4268 (1 hr & 30 min from Midtown) Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 914-485-1210 (1 hr & 20 min from Midtown) Stuart’s Fruit Farm 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY 10527 914-245-2784 (1 hr & 20 min from Midtown) Be part of the excitement at Harvest Moon for their biggest time of the year. This family-owned and operated apple orchard is welcoming their main harvest with a variety of delicious apples. Bring the family to visit the orchards as well as their farm store that has farm-raised meats and dairy products. Store and orchard open Friday – Sunday for apple picking by reservation only from 9 am – 5 pm. Store will be open Monday-Thursday from 9 am – 6 pm. Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been a proud family-operated farm. This fall season, bring your family along for the beginning of the apple-picking season where there will be an array of apples to choose from! Masks do not have to be worn in the orchard but are required in all facility buildings. Open 10 am – 5 pm, daily. Alstede Farms 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ 07930 908-879-7189 Take a drive to Lawrence Farms Orchards and make it a family day out! Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the farm and have a blast picking a variety of apples such as Ginger Gold, Zestar, Ozark Gold and Gala available now. Open 9 am- 4 pm, daily. Admission is $5 per person, children under 2 years old are free. Season passes available. Barton Orchards 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570 845-227-2306 (1 hr & 30 min from Midtown) Switch up your typical weekend plans and take a family car ride to Barton Orchards. These apples are known for being the best in the area with over 120 acres of apple trees to pick from. Apple picking starts here from the middle of August through November. As we move through the fall season, a variety of October 2021 | Brooklyn Family 37

family day out different apples will be available for picking, such as Early Golds in August, Jona macs in September, and Ida Reds in October. And, to make sure that you have the freshest apples, Barton’s Orchards rotates picking areas around the farm! In order to pick apples, you must purchase a Barton apple bag that day. Open 11 am – 6 pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 11 am – 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, from August-November. Masker Orchards 45 Ball Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-986-1058 (1 hr & 30 min from Midtown) Masker Orchards is a go-to for familyfriendly apple picking in the Hudson Valley region (you can even bring the dog). Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard picking a variety of apples (picking poles are also available) and taking in the views and foliage. With 14 varieties of apples ripening throughout the season at Masker Orchards, you’re sure to find all of your family’s favorites; and to help make sure of this, they put together an approximate ripening guide. Admission, parking and bags are free and apples are $29.95 per bag (but you can eat all the apples you wish as you pick for free). Apple picking season goes into early November. Open 9 am-5 pm, daily. Fishkill Farms 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 845-897-4377 (1 hr & 30 min from Midtown) Fishkill Farms has been part of the Morgenthau family for over 100 years and invites your family for the apple picking season. This 270-acre apple orchard offers a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year that you can pick. Socially distant picking is available by reservation only, so be sure to check their website before visiting. Stop by for their apple season in the months of September and October. Open 9 am – 4:45 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, by reservation only. Rome Beauty, Red Delicious, Macoun, Fuji and Golden Delicious apples. You can also visit their farm store where they have fresh-pressed apple cider, apple donuts, pies, flowers and seasonal items. Apple Dave’s Orchard has acres upon acres perfect for social distanced picking. Harbes Family Farm 715 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952 631-298-0800 (2 hrs from Midtown) Apple Dave’s Orchards 82 4 Corners Road, Warwick, NY 10990 845-772-1242 (1 hr and 40 min from Midtown) The star attraction at the 78-acre Harbes Family Farm is the breathtakingly beautiful apple orchard. Featuring 27 different varieties, the orchard uses an innovative trellis system to grow apples that are within reach of even the smallest of hands. Prices vary from $10 per person for the Early Bird Special (three lb bag) to the $22 per person Apple Lovers Big Bag Special (12 lb bag). On weekends and holidays they offer pig races, singing hayride tours, and hosted interactive activities. Plus, Harbes Barnyard Adventure (a paid admission area of Harbes Family Farm) has eight acres of family-friendly attractions where you can discover farm animals and chicken and bee observatories as well as enjoy the Gnome Hedge Maze, trike track, Jumbo Jumpers, sports zone and so much more. Start your picking at Apple Dave’s Orchards and take home a variety of apples like McIntosh, Cortland, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Bishop’s Orchards 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT Over an Hour and a Half 38 NewYorkFamily.com | October 2021 06437 203-453-2338 (2 hrs from Midtown) Bishop’s Orchards takes pride in growing the highest quality fruits to enjoy year after year from their family to yours. They grow over 20 varieties of apples that suit all your needs for cooking, gifts, or a quick snack on the go. At their pick-your-own locations, they offer 8 quart bags for $22 and 1/2 bushel bags for $40. Bishop’s Orchards also has an ice cream stand, featuring delicious flavors, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches and their specialty, the Bishop’s Blitz! Hank’s PumpkinTown 240 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976 631-726-4667 (2 hrs from Midtown) Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill, NY is well-known to families for its amazing apple picking and over 30 acres of fall family fun! It costs $25 to pick one peck (about 10 pounds of apples), after you’ve had your fill of picking, wander over to the wooden playground, maze park, face painting, and gem mining. The Market has yummy, freshly baked pies, cookies, cupcakes, candy apples and ever-popular cider donuts. The farm will be open in September 16th, so be sure to check their website for more updates.

