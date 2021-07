W W W.N E W YO R K FA M I LY.C O M ANNUAL GUIDE 2021-2022

Contents Annual Guide 2021–2022

9 Family Fun
10 Free Things To Do in NYC with Kids
Check out our guide to all the free kids' activities, events, performances and exhibits that Manhattan and its boroughs has to offer
22 10 Spots for Leaf Peeping
Plan your day and visit these fall foliage spots in NYC
28 Family Hiking Trails In and Near New York City
Take a trip (and a hike) to one of these kid-friendly trails
34 Inclusive Playgrounds for Kids with Special Needs
Outdoor spaces for kids with special needs
43 Calendar Highlights
Family-friendly events around town
55 Education
56 NYC Private Schools
The benefits of a private school education
60 NYC Public Schools
How public school admissions work
65 Museums
Take advantage of New York City's wealth of cultural and educational institutions

Family fun Free Governors Island Things To Do in NYC with Kids! N ew York is one of the best cities to live or visit, and it also is a city that offers many free things to do for kids and families. While the pandemic put many things on hold, NYC is opening back up, and here are 32 free things can do in and around the city! Don’t forget to visit us at new yorkfamily. com for the latest events throughout the year! Manhattan Explore The Highline, one of the hands-down most fun-filled free outdoor spaces in NYC. This elevated park, built on top of abandoned train tracks, features child-based programs, camps, festivals, art shows, and nature tours, with the most offered in the spring and summer months. It wouldn’t be summer without Bryant Park movie nights. Starting August 23rd, each week features a new movie to snuggle with your kids and watch beneath the stars of NYC. The lawn opens at 5 pm and the movie starts at sunset (8-9pm). The Park is located in midtown 10 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. The Elevated Acre is where you can explore a hidden oasis right on top of the city with the Elevated Acre on top of 55 Water Street. This anonymous location is hidden from the outside world without signage or advertising, making it a perfect escape into greenery right on top of the city. Visit the American Folk Art Museum and celebrate self-taught artists who honor their own American experience through stunning displays. Tickets are required for entry, but they are completely free of charge for you to enjoy. 2 Lincoln Square. The Earth Room is a unique display looking at the material that makes up our world with 250 cubic yards of earth people can check out. Free timed tickets are available to purchase in advance to ensure you get to enjoy all the Earth Room has to offer. 141 Wooster Street.

Family fun Count on your local library for fun when it’s rainy, too cold, too warm, or just any old day! The Children’s Center at 42nd Street at the main branch of the New York Public Library near Bryant Park, the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library in Prospect Heights, and the Children’s Library Discovery Center in the Queens Library have phenomenal children’s events like reading, storytime, arts & crafts, and more. How lucky are we to have these amazing free resources in New York City? Inspired by the landscapes of Central Park, the Billy Johnson Playground is one of the park’s most distinctive play spaces. Constructed primarily from natural materials, the playground includes bucket swings, a granite slide set into a hill, and a stone bridge. Lush plantings create ample shade and divide up the space, creating small play “rooms.” Play:ground NYC is a 50,000 square foot playspace on Governors Island where kids can imagine a world of their own making and experience a self-directed play. Modeled after a junkyard, the adventure playground lets children shape their environment using various materials, tools, water, and dirt. A family play area, open to all ages, is adjacent to the Junkyard play area. Kids 16 and under are always free at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MoMA). Children can take part in tours, art workshops, enjoy interactive spaces, hands-on activities, art labs, and family films. 11 West 53 Street. Sure, you can practice, practice, practice … but you can also just take your child and go to Carnegie Hall any old day. The prestigious hall offers family programming for families with children ages 3-10 in the form of interactive musical activities and performances starting April 10th, 2022. Located at 881 7th Ave. Each summer, Hudson River Park offers Big City Fishing for kids as young as five to learn how to fish while also learning all about the Hudson River environment. Rods, reels, bait, and instruction are provided. The program also provides participants with a first-hand opportunity to learn about river ecology and the many fish species found in the river. 12 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Kevin Duggan Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch Visit the Little Island off of Pier 55 for a unique public park experience. This small island uses stunning architecture and landscaping to create a peaceful escape from busy city life. It will give your family a nice trip that feels completely separate from the city even though it’s right next door. Learn how Native people were the original innovators of the Americas and explore Native scientific discoveries and inventions at the National Museum of the American Indian. Solve puzzles, perform experiments, and play state-of-the-art computer simulations. Some areas of the museum are temporarily closed, including the Mili Kàpi Cafe, the museum store, and the imagiNATIONS Activity Center and classroom. 1 Bowling Green. Enjoy free weekends at the Seaport Museum, where kids can learn about the rise of New York as a port city, see its historic buildings and ships, and participate in interactive exhibits. While their indoor spaces remain closed, their historic ship Wavertree is open and free to the public starting May 21, 2021 running on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm located at Pier 16. The Delacorte Theater transforms into the most enchanted forest in all of theater with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, called Merry Wives, with special

Family fun celebrity actors along the way. It’s a regular special summer treat. Brooklyn Every kid deserves at least one summer trip to Coney Island to swim, lounge on the beach, visit Luna Park, Deno’s Wonder Wheel, and the infamous Cyclone. Top it off with bumper cars, arcades, boardwalk games, and lunch at Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. The Prospect Park Alliance offers PopUp Audubon at Prospect Park’s Audubon Center in Prospect Park Alliance at pop-up locations around the park and surrounding neighborhoods with easy-to-borrow Pop-Up Lefferts and Pop-Up Audubon Play + Go Kits. Visit prospectpark.org. In a long standing tradition, the Brooklyn Museum offers free programming on the first Saturday of every month to make art available to everyone in the city. They will be hosting their events outside for the upcoming months to ensure safety and entertainment all summer long. 200 Eastern Pkwy. Take a walking tour along with the Salt Marsh Nature Center and take in a hike, go bird watching or paddle a boat along Gerritsen Creek in this 530-acre grasslands ecosystem. The cecnter is currently closed but the trails remain open everyday. Staten Island Visit the Sahara or get up close and personal with a leopard habitat without leaving Staten Island! The Staten Island Zoo offers animals big and small: ostriches, a southern ground hornbill, and scimitar-horned oryx along with birds of prey, foxes, kangaroos, farm animals, reptiles, and an aquarium. Free admission from 2 pm to 4pm on Wednesdays. 705 Clove Rd. Check out the many exhibits and programs at Staten Island Children’s Museum, including 1556 3rd Ave - Ste 603 - NY 10128 - 212.427.7770 info@collinaitaliana.com - www.collinaitaliana.com 14 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Queens Zoo
The Queens Zoo is worth the trip just for all the exciting animals that live there alone: coyotes, bison, bears, pumas, rabbits, cows, ducks, sea lions, and more. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St. in Corona, Queens, (718) 271–1500, queenszoo.com. Adult $9.95, child (ages 3-12) $6.95, senior $7.95, free for children 2 and under.

Central Park Carousel
Celebrate spring at one of the most famous and biggest merry-go-rounds in the city. Central Park Carousel, mid-park at 65th Street in Manhattan, 212-439–6900, centralparknyc. org. 10 am–6 pm. $3.25 per person per ride.

Brooklyn Children's Museum
Spend a cold winter day indoors while your kids enjoy fun, educational exhibits that teach them about world cultures, history, science and nature, including live animals and a collection of 30,000 historical artifacts. Kids under age 5 can visit a special area with activities geared toward younger children. Brooklyn Children's Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. in Brooklyn, 718-735-4400, brooklynkids. org. $11 admission fee; pay as you wish on Thursdays 2-6 pm and Sundays 4-7 pm.

cow's eye dissection, cool chemistry, and airplay. Learn how to make ice in just seconds, crush a can without touching it, and how hot air balloons really work.

Visit the Animal Room at Alley Pond Environmental Center and see over 80 animals of all kinds, including mammals, reptiles, birds, insects, arachnids, and more. Then walk the center's Yellow Trail, which spans 2.2 miles. 224-65 76th Ave. Flushing Meadows-Corona Park has tons of free things to do with your entire family. You can spend your day on the playgrounds, baseball and soccer fields, or the tennis center all within the park. With so much to do, you can easily spend a full day here without ever getting bored.

Bronx
You won't think you're still in New York City once you step into Wave Hill, a spectacular 28-acre public garden and cultural center overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades in the Bronx. The landscape of Wave Hill is one of the most beautiful spots in the city! Wave Hill, W. 249th Street and Independence Avenue in the Bronx, (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org. Adults $10, children $4, students and seniors $6, free for members and children under 6.

It might take more than one day to fully see everything there is to see at the Bronx Zoo! From the most popular exhibits like Tiger Mountain, Himalayan Highlands, Congo Gorilla Forest, and World of Reptiles to Treetop Adventures and the Children's Zoo (with more animals than you can imagine spread across its 265 acres), the zoo is free every Wednesday. 2300 Southern Blvd.

Bronx Little Italy provides tons of free things to do with your whole family along their beautiful streets. Little Italy is full of fun shops you can browse through, and just walking through the fun scenery makes for a great day trip experience. Arthur Avenue.

Tennis Clubs and QuickStart Tennis

Year-Round Programs for All Ages & Levels

It is totally time for our kids to get back out there, run around, and play! But when we're looking for activities to get our little ones involved in, especially post-pandemic, we want to find the ones that are going to give them a boost of confidence. It's not just about playing, it's about uplifting, inspiring, and bringing out that spark of energy. That's why we love Advantage QuickStart Tennis, the world's fastest-growing children's tennis program, with more than 400 participating professionals and sites around the NYC Metro area alone!

QuickStart offers tennis programs for all ages, all year round, but their children's program aims to make tennis accessible for ages 5 to 10. How is my 5-year-old going to hold up a racquet and hit a tennis ball over the net?, you may ask. Well that's where QuickStart's unique customization approach comes in. Graduated sizes of racquets, lower-bouncing balls and scaleddown court sizes create a game that is customized to each child's age and ability. This means that kids not only enjoy the game sooner, but develop the confidence they need on and off the court. Think about it: it's so hard to see our little ones frustrated when they can't get the ball in the hoop or draw the picture like it looks in the book. QuickStart Tennis offers "real tennis" scaled down for children so that our kids will always have fun and feel empowered by what they are accomplishing.

Beyond QuickStart, Advantage Tennis Clubs offer Advantage Junior Development for kids ages 7 and up, and Advantage Advanced for high school and up. The best part about all three of these levels? There are a TON of programs offered around the city, making it super convenient for us parents. And Advantage Tennis Clubs are also for parents! From beginner to competitive play, there are a variety of adult programs that can be played on your schedule, such as a weekday or weekend!

Finding an activity that not only uplifts our kids, but offers year-round programs so that they can continue doing what they love is a plus one! In the summer, your little ones can even attend Advantage Camps for outdoor fun, tennis, arts & crafts, gym sports, and so much more.

Want to learn more about year-round and summer programs? Visit advtanagetennisclubs.com/ tennis-for-kids-2/.

Family fun 10 Spots for Leaf Peeping By Katrina Makayan N ew York has gorgeous spots to see fall foliage both upstate and in the city. While every year is different, the leaves usually start to change anytime from mid-September to the end of October in the city. We love this map(smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map) for reference on where to see the stunning changes. Plan your day and use our picks to guide you on where to take the kids to enjoy the leaf-peeping in NYC! Alley Pond Park Little Neck Bay, L.I.E., Union Tpk, bet. Springfield Blvd, Douglaston Pkwy, Hanford St, Queens Located in Queens, this park is unique in its colonial history and is home to freshwater and saltwater wetlands. It also boasts a forest which means there are many birds and trees. An enormous tulip tree known as the Queens Giant is around 134 feet and is often touted as being our city’s oldest tree. Venture to this incredible park for some serious leaf peeping 22 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 and check out one of the playgrounds if your little ones still have some energy to unleash! Brooklyn Bridge Park 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Mix city and nature by visiting the Brooklyn Bridge Park for some autumn leaf-peeping. Key areas to look for fall foliage are Pier 1, which has the Harbor View with its breathtaking views of Lower Manhattan and the harbor. You can find walkways at Pier 1, which feels like you’re in the woodlands rather than a park in our enormous city. Also worth checking out is Pier 3’s Greenway Terrace and Pier 6’s Flower Field. You can also find fall foliage at the many playgrounds in this scenic park. Central Park New York, NY According to the Central Park Conservancy, the leaves in Central Park turn later than in other parts of NYC. Because Central Park is such a large green oasis, the light and temperatures decrease a bit differently than the rest of the city, which means the trees sort of play catch up on

Family fun the seasons. When they do change, WOW. Bring your camera, plan that holiday card, or walk through the famous spots of the park for the fall foliage and enjoy. New York Family Tip: Plan your walks and picnic spots with this Fall Foliage Map that has a breakdown of the trees and areas where you can find the best views of fall trees. If the kids can handle a bit of a hike book a Fall Foliage Walk for $15 a person with Central Park Conservancy. This walk starts from the Pool through the North Woods Ravine where you can view some of the park’s most colorful trees. Inwood Hill Park Payson Ave. &, Seaman Ave, New York, NY 10034 NYC Parks describes this park as old New York. With prehistoric roots (so cool!) that boast caves, valleys, and ridges- this park hosts the only forest in Manhattan and the last salt marsh in NYC. For leaf peepers, you’ll discover tulip, oak, and maple trees. Inwood Hill Park is a great spot to get a view of all that fall’s palette has to offer, along with a bonus view of Hudson River. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458 No need to head upstate when NYC has one of the best woodsy walk leaf-peeping spots located at the New York Botanical Garden. The garden consists of 250 acres situated in the Bronx, which for many is no more than an hour-ish train ride away. Fall Foliage tours start in November, and we suggest keeping an eye on their site for more information once the tours start to be listed. Dress warmly as most of the fun stuff at this garden is outside. Prospect Park Prospect Park W, Parkside Ave. between Flatbush Ave., Ocean Ave. and Prospect Park SW This gem of a park consists of 526 acres, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the fall foliage. To catch the earliest signs of leaves changing, start at Lullwater Bridge, following the shoreline toward the Nethermead. You’ll find tall maples and London Plane trees that are the first to change color and drop leaves. One of the best spots, according to the Prospect Park Alliance, is around the Meadowport Arch. You’ll find 24 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 gingko, nyssa and Japanese Maple. When caught at the right time during fall, these trees are stunningly gorgeous. Randall’s Island East River and Harlem River, Manhattan For a charming view of fall foliage head over to Randall’s Island. Randall’s Island Park is an island in the East River, between East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Astoria, Queens. The waterfront pathways not only have beautiful views but fall hues in their walkways and garden. Randall’s Island Park Alliance hosts an annual Fall Foliage Walk. Queens Botanical Garden 43-50 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 A New York Family favorite – this garden located within Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is a quick train ride away for an autumn Saturday of leaf-peeping. Make sure you check out what events are happening the day you visit, as you may find a storytime or Audobon walk for an added fee that you can add to your family day of fall fun. Wave Hill 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY 10471 A botanical garden that surrounds the Wave Hill House The house dates back to the mid19th century; this spot in the Bronx offers views overlooking the Hudson River. If you’re looking to take a Fall Foliage walk with an expert, Charles Day Senior Horticultural Interpreter usually hosts a walk- thru in November that is free with paid admission. Photographer: Malcolm Pinckney/NYC Parks Van Cortlandt Park NYC – Westchester County Line, Van Cortlandt Park S. bet. Broadway and Jerome Ave. Bronx The best part about this park, besides being free, is that it is massive. At 1,146 acres, this park is located in the Bronx and is NYC’s thirdlargest park. Common Horse chestnut trees are located on the east lawn. In the Northwest Forest is an oak-hickory forest as well as tulip trees and century-old oaks. White Ash trees are located at the entrance of the cross country trail. Look for events on the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance website.

Lessonbee
The Online Learning Platform That is Redefining A Family's Mental Health and Education

While the pandemic and being in lockdown was historically hard for everyone, it was especially rough for kids. In ordinary, prepandemic life, I would hear an abbreviated version of my child's day when they'd come home from school. But during the pandemic, I had an up-close look into what life is like for a middle schooler. It was a reminder that kids have so much peer pressure and anxiety that seems to be exacerbated by social media. Always here for a good TikTok, but social media has also formed some unrealistic expectations for our kiddos. Watching my child struggle with a class or get anxious about not doing an assignment quickly enough was tough to watch, and social media #homeworkhacks don't necessarily help. I realized that he is at an age when a simple pep talk would not suffice. Both my child and I need to be educated on what we are going through. Enter Lessonbee.

Culturally Relevant Health Education Content That Promotes Mental and Emotional Well-being
Lessonbee is an online learning platform with lessons, courses and classes that both parents and students can use to develop their relationship to their own mental and physical health and well-being. Finally, a platform that gets it! For grades K-12 and beyond, members can access and choose the learning experiences that they need at that moment. What we love about Lessonbee is that the platform clearly recognizes the importance of mental health, especially during the age of COVID-19, while also meeting kids where they are with engaging content. The lessons are creative, current and relatable, meaning kids aren't going to say, "Nope, not for me." The stories are realistic and include cultural references that kids get, which keeps the flow of knowledge going. They can read and watch lessons such as What is Mental Health? and Managing Stress and Building Resilience, two of our favorites! While my son is in a great school, Lessonbee not only strengthens what he acquires in this crucial time, but teaches him how to take care of himself mentally and physically. Lessonbee truly is the health education that we need.

The Online Learning Platform For The Entire Family
Let's not forget that Lessonbee is also for us, the parents. Classes such as Women in the Workplace and Workplace Mental Health recognize that parents need support too. Our mental health is just as crucial; we are the ones keeping it together! I am a better parent when I take care of myself, because it is only then that I can fully take care of my kids and the other people in my life. And as parents, we strive to teach our children values that will positively shape how they relate to others and come to understand the world around them. What I appreciate about Lessonbee is that its core values of authenticity, bravery, creativity, diversity and clarity totally hit the mark with what I hope my children will develop and take with them in the future.

Hop on the Lessonbee Wave
For obvious reasons, Lessonbee is becoming increasingly popular for kids and adults alike. Want to join in on all that this online learning platform has to offer? Learn more at lessonbee.com!

Family fun Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails By Patrick Delaney T ake a trip (and a hike) at one of these easy and kid-friendly hiking trails. Some are close to the city, within Central Park, and some are a bit more of a drive. Whatever adventure you want to go on — we have a trail for you and your family! Tip: we suggest checking the website or social of the park you are visiting to ensure it is open or for any COVID restrictions. Pelham Bay Park – Bronx, NY Address: Middletown Road & Stadium Avenue, NY 10465 Recommended Trail: Kazimiroff Nature Trail, 1.2 miles This trial is a hidden gem, and being familyfriendly is their trademark. Whether you’re a family that loves to hike together or a family that wants to start getting into it, you should visit this park and explore together. Storm King State Park – Cornwall-onHudson, NY Address: Mountain Road, Cornwall-on28 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Hudson, NY 12520 Recommended Trail: North Point Summit, 1.3 miles Price: Varies by number of people in the car Explore the mountain as safely as possible with this easy 1.3-mile trail. You get all the breathtaking views without any of the difficulty of climbing a mountain so the whole family, no matter their limitations, can enjoy the experience. Storm King may required ticket reservations at this time so remember to check before you travel out there. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir – Central Park, NY Address: Official start is at E 90th St, New York, NY 10128 Recommended Trial: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir Running Path, 1.7 miles A nice and easy loop in New York’s most famous park. Suppose you do not have the opportunity to get out of the city but still want to get some exercise with your family. In that case, you cannot go wrong with the convenience the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Family fun Reservoir Running Path provides. It provides a beautiful view of the reservoir for which the path is named Fit for all skill levels. New York Botanical Garden – Bronx, NY Address: 419 Botanical Square S, The Bronx, NY 10458 Recommended Trail: The whole garden! 1.8 miles Price: $35/adult, $32/student, $15 children 2-12 The New York Botanical Garden has been going strong, hosting many different activities – both online and in person. More suited for strolling than hiking, its beauty is undeniable and easily worth a trip for the whole family. Make sure you reserve a ticket before you go as they are very strict on the number of people allowed in at this time. Spook Rock via Gory Brook and Witch’s Spring Trail – Sleepy Hollow, NY Address: Tarrytown New York, Sleepy 30 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Recommended Trail: With’s Spring Trail, 2 miles Unsurprisingly, this path plays up the spookiness of being in Sleepy Hollow. On this hike, you can explore the lore of Washington Irving’s writings and even come across a witch’s shelter. It’s still at an okay skill level but a bit more of a moderate hike than the easier ones listed before. Croton Gorge Park – Cortland,NY Address: 35 Yorktown Rd, Cortlandt, NY 10520 Recommended Trail: Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, 26.5 miles Price: $10 parking without pass Croton Gorge Park is a sprawling 97 acres, so there’s plenty to explore and hike on. Marvel at the dam and spillway via the trail with direct access to New York State’s Old Croton Aqueduct. You don’t have to walk the whole 26.5 miles to enjoy it, as every fraction of the route is gorgeous.

Wetherby-Pembridge Head of School on a Innovative 2022

Whilst Wetherby-Pembridge closed its doors for the summer holiday in June with its usual joy, flair, and reflection, and it is fair to say that the school team is looking forward to what lies ahead. Plans are afoot for a strong return in September, and whilst old traditions will make a comeback, new and invigorated partnerships are set for the new school year. The school will welcome musicians and workshops from the team at the Louis Armstrong House Museum. In addition, students will delight in new educational opportunities provided by 'Little Island' at Hudson River Park. With a new Director of Music, an extension to our well-established music programme and summer offering for June and July 2022 will be available to all. In partnership with Carnegie Hill Neighbors, the school will take part in the 20th anniversary of the Daffodil Project in the Fall and work alongside various authors, chefs, and artists to promote the best of local creativity and culture from the Founders' Hall at 7 East 96th Street. Classics curriculum is introduced in Grades 2 to 4, and Public Speaking and Drama will feature across the school from the start. The school moves to strong volunteering efforts at the Red Door Place and trips and visits across the City, focusing on STEAM, world history and geography. There will be Forest School for the Early Years in Central Park and finally, the school moves back to its full sport and athletic programme, enjoying strong partnerships with PRUSA, Kids in Sports, and NYC Tiger Strong. The faculty, students, and families take with them the best from the last 16 months and are invigorated for our fresh perspective on learning and community from September. New families are welcome to join us.

Kate Bailey
Head of School

Family fun 15 Inclusive Playgrounds for Kids with Special Needs By Analiese Dodd N ew York City has impressive playgrounds and also provides outdoor space for kids with special needs. We’ve put together a list of inclusive playgrounds where your kids will be able to enjoy the outdoors. These playgrounds all have features that are accessible that all kids can enjoy. They provide safety features to minimize injuries and allow everyone to enjoy their trip to the playground. Their play structures will stimulate your kids’ creativity and give them a fun activity where they can safely be themselves and run free. during the summer months) nearby. There is also a basketball court and grass area open for every kid to enjoy. East 110th Street Playground 14 East 60th St, New York, NY, 10022 East 110th Street has a simple flat playground that every kid can easily have access to. This Central Park playground is focused on fostering imagination and creativity with its simple wooden structures and water displays that can become anything in your kids’ minds. The structures have accessible ramps and a layout that make it exciting for any kid to play around in. Manhattan Bloomingdale Park 907 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY, 10025 Little Flower Playground Madison St. &, Jefferson St, New York, NY, 10002 Bloomingdale Park is praised as one of the best inclusive playgrounds in all of New York. It has a large flat playground with cushioned flooring and safety fences. The beautiful train-shaped play area is full of exciting sensory activities available to all kids, with a splash area (on The Little Flower Playground is the perfect place to take your kids out for some beautiful scenery to accompany their playing. The playground is surrounded by lovely trees, and the design of the play structures also honors the nature surrounding the park. Everything 34 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Family fun is very accessible, including a basketball court and walking area, making it a place everyone in the family can enjoy. Jurassic Playground Meadow Lake Dr. & Meadow Lake Trail Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Matthew P. Sapolin Playground W 70th St, New York, NY, 10023 If your kids love dinosaurs and want to go to the park, this is the perfect combination that anyone can enjoy. Jurassic Playground honors the Jurassic period, for which it’s named with images and structures dedicated to all kinds of dinosaurs. The playground is also equipped with safety surfacing and other play equipment that makes the park accessible to kid. Formerly called Playground 70, the Matthew P. Sapolin Playground is a fully accessible park that kids can enjoy no matter their capabilities. It has a children’s garden with accessible bridges, musical instruments built into the play area, and basketball hoops with adjustable backstops for those in wheelchairs. It’s one of the top inclusive playgrounds in the city and will be a joy for any family to visit. Robert Bendheim Playground 1184 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 The Robert Bendheim Playground is located in Central Park and has been recently renovated to meet safety and accessibility standards better. It has many inclusive features, including adaptive swings, water features, sand tables, and sound-generating play structures to help stimulate kids’ senses. Everything there is meant to be universally accessible for any kid to enjoy. Queens Dutch Kills Playground 36th Avenue &, Crescent St, Queens, NY 11106 Dutch Kills Playground is an excellent location to take kids, especially those who need more open space or sensory activities. This playground includes several spinning features as well as things your kids can touch and learn from. It has padded flooring to avoid injuries and features open spaces where your kids can run and create their own fun. Flushing Meadows Corona Park: Playground for All Children 11101 Corona Ave., Corona, NY 11368 The Playground for All Children was one of the first inclusive playgrounds constructed in the United States and has been the model for many more after it. The playground was designed to accommodate children using wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and more. It also has play structures that stimulate social, cognitive, sensory, and motor activity for every kid. 36 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Laurelton Playground 136-20 Brookville Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11422 Laurelton Playground is a brightly colored park with play cars and structures that everyone can enjoy. The padded ground and flat surfaces make the area accessible for any kid to play in. It has several sensory activities and cars that will make kids feel like they’re on a real road. The car theme opens your kids’ imagination and allows them to explore the park in a unique way. Brooklyn Elizabeth Stroud Playground Stuyvesant Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233 Elizabeth Stroud Playground is a bright boatthemed park that will stimulate your kids’ creativity and allow them to play no matter what their accessibility limits are. It is full of interactive gears, and the entire play structure is shaped like a boat enabling your kids to be pirates and sailors. Your kids will have a great time in this playground with endless ways to be entertained. Sandbox Village at Pier 6 334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 If your kids love playing in the sand and you want to see what other kinds of inclusive playgrounds are in the city, this play area will entertain them for hours with tons of fun sand activities. This soft sand will engage your kids’ senses and allow them to let out their creativity with the freedom to form anything they can make up in their minds. There are plenty of water elements and fun structures to give kids a fun day out. Bronx The Imagination Playground

Family fun 145th Street & St. Ann’s Avenue, Bronx, NY Long Island The Imagination Playground is a revolutionary idea thought of by architect David Rockwell to foster creativity and individuality. The playground was designed to be like a trunk full of treasures with playing blocks and other movable objects so your kids can make the experience fun for them. There are several Imagination Playgrounds in every borough, so you’ll be sure to find one close to your area. Eisenhower Park: Let All The Children Play Accessible Playground 1899 Park Blvd, Westbury, NY 11590 Pelham Bay Park: Playground for All Children 5001, 3533 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY 10461 Like the playground in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, this Playground for All Children was created to accommodate kids needing inclusive playgrounds. This location has several sensory activities for kids to get involved with easy access for kids with wheelchairs and crutches. They also have adjustable basketball hoops, water features, and beautiful scenery to make the trip fun for everyone. This accessible playground is one of the largest in the area where every kid can have a good time. This park has dozens of brightly colored play structures meant to be inclusive for all while giving them tons of fun options. There’s a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, adaptive swings, climbing structures, and plenty of other fun activities to give your kids a full day of fun. Oceanside Park 3800 Mahlon Brower Dr, Oceanside, NY 11572 Oceanside Park is an inclusive playground with wheelchair-accessible swings that don’t require kids to get out of their wheelchairs to play. The swing has a pull chain that allows kids to swing themselves without having to kick their legs. Other fun play structures will make for a great experience for every kid to enjoy. China Institute's Mandarin-Immersion Early School Year Program Opens in January 2022! Inspire your future global citizen to begin a lifetime of discovery and inspiration. Our curriculum introduces pre-Kindergarteners to Chinese language and culture in a fully immersive, in-person language environment with fun-filled learning experiences. Schedule a private tour today and see why our School of Chinese Studies has been the leader in Chinese education in New York City since 1933! www.chinainstitute.org/MIP 38 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Manhattan Charter Schools
Elementary School that Prioritizes Small Classes and Liberal Arts Education

We're always on the lookout for schools that are shaping education in new and exciting ways. Especially when it comes to early education, we want to make sure that our kids get the best possible start to their academic and social journeys. Unfortunately, parents are busy, and it can be challenging to find the time to scope out some of these school treasures, which is why we've got the inside scoop on two small public elementary schools, grades K through 5, that should be on your radar: Manhattan Charter School and Manhattan Charter School 2!

Before we jump into what makes these public elementary schools so unique, here's the rundown about where they are (because we all know how important convenience is in our busy NYC lives): Manhattan Charter School is located at 100 Attorney Street York, NY 10002. Thankfully, they have a second location at 220 Henry Street, New York, NY 10002.

We love the Manhattan Charter Schools because of their focus on intimate school culture and learning environment through small class sizes. It can be tough for the younger students to get the individualized attention that they need at such a crucial age in larger public schools. Manhattan Charter School recognizes the importance of small class sizes so that your children will grow, develop, and learn with the support they need along the way. There are never more than 25 students in a class, allowing kids to navigate their small environment with confidence, both academically and socially.

Beyond their small class sizes, Manhattan Charter Schools offer a well-rounded education designed to help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. All students receive French, Art, Physical Education, Technology instruction, and even daily Music instruction, all beginning in Kindergarten. As a result, your kids will be challenged with high expectations, but fully supported to meet and exceed them. Rigorous academics and a robust liberal arts program are top priorities for Manhattan Charter Schools, in addition to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Schools are dedicated to demonstrating that all children, regardless of race or economic status, can succeed when given equal access to quality education.

And did we mention that both schools offer free afterschool? That's right! NYC parents, we know you'll love that one. With our on-the-go lifestyles, Manhattan Charter Schools get bonus points for their afterschool program, making our lives as parents a little easier.

Want to learn more about Manhattan Charter and figure out if it's the best fit for your family? Visit their website at www.manhattancharterschool.org!

Calendar HighliGHTS July $8 (ages 2-12) Ages 0-2 are free. Macy’s Fireworks The firework spectacular is back! Expect for fireworks to start around 9:25 p.m. According to the press release fireworks watchers can expect to see more than 65,000-shells launched from five barges. It will be set to music, including patriotic songs like “The StarSpangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful” and the singer Tori Kelly’s rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel.” Eric Carle’s Wolrd of Wildlife at Bronx Zoo Beloved books by legendary children’s author Eric Carle come to life at the Bronx Zoo this summer with live performances, music, games, and other activities. Performances, dancing, music, activities, and puppets will spread out throughout the Bronx Zoo - each one featuring a different story and leading you through fun, safe, leisurely explorations of The Very Hungry Caterpillar; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?; The Very Busy Spider; and The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460. Running from July 5th to August 29th. Tickets are required and can be reserved at bronxzoo.com/eric-carle. August The Dutchess County Fair Go to the Dutchess County Fair! There is simply no other fair like the Dutchess County Fair. While there will be tweaks due to COVID, the fair is back after understandably canceling last year. Expect to see animals, games, and the food that we all love. Known as the most significant agricultural six-day fair in New York State — this fair is what many New Yorkers and people all over wait all year to visit. It is the greatest if not the most famous fair in the world. The Dutchess County Fairgrounds 6636 U.S. 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572, August 24 – 29, 2021, visit dutchessfair.com for more information. September Apple Picking at Queens County Farm What better way to celebrate fall than to start the season off with apple picking? Join the Queens County Farm to explore the grounds and taste a variety of Hudson Valley apples. There will also be scrumptious donuts, apple pie, and even crisp apple cider to enjoy while you pick in the orchards. Queens County Farm, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004, 718-347-3276. The Floral Escape at Queens County Farm Museum October Visit this blooming floral experience in Queens. Get ready to check out a floral-filled taxi and incredible arches. Maybe even get a cool pic with the family for this year’s holiday card. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy.Queens, until August 1st, ThurFri 11am-5pm, Sat & Sunday 10 am, Last Entry 4:30 pm. Tickets $20 for adults, Kids (ages 2-12) $12. Children under age 1 are free. As the longest continually farmed site in New York State, Queens County Farm is a great place to visit for pumpkins. Pumpkin month at Queens County Farm is full of plenty of excitement with the autumn air, variety of pumpkins, New York history and farm animals. Queens County Farm, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Queens, NY 11004, 718-347-3276. Pumpkin Patches November Pride on the Farm at Queens County Farm Museum Celebrate Pride and Community with the LGBT Network for the first-ever Pride event at Queens Farm! Listen to live music; kids will love the hayrides. As is recommended in most museums, advance purchase of tickets is recommended. Go online at queensfarm.org to purchase. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy.Queens, NY 11004. Saturday, July 31, 2021, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. Adults: $12; 44 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Holiday Train Show Enchanting model trains zip through a display of more than 175 landmarks, each re-created with bark, leaves, and other natural materials — all under the twinkling glow of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx, (718) 817–8700, nybg.org. Free with price of admission. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Bring the family together to Macy’s

Calendar hIGHLIGHTS Thanksgiving Day Parade, which celebrates its 93rd year lining the streets of Manhattan. Central Park West, Columbus Circle, or Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 38th Street in Manhattan, 212- 494–4495, macys. com. Thursday, November 25, 2021, 9 am- noon in all time zones. Holiday Windows A fun and free holiday tradition is the unveiling of NYC holiday windows. Windows go up around the third week of November. In years past, we saw holiday window displays of whimsy, like Saks’s take on Frozen 2; of the fantastical, such as Bloomingdale’s Out of this World display; of snowy, holiday villages as seen in the American Girl display, and even of edible delights shown in Bergdorf Goodman’s unique candy display. Some of the must-checkout windows are Bloomingdale’s, Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Macy’s: Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Louis Vuitton, and American Girl (Midtown). December George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” This memorable holiday tradition features old-fashioned costumes, a tree that grows before your eyes, crystal-shaped snowflakes, and outstanding choreography by New York City Ballet. David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza in Manhattan, 212-496–0600, nycballet.com. Through Jan 5. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will arrive the first week of December and remain lit, and can be viewed until the first week of January 2022. 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111 Times are usually from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm. Free to view. Santa’s Corner at Bryant Park Winter Village Take your kids to see Santa, grab a few photos, and purchase some of the many handcrafted gifts from the holiday shops. Bryant Park, Dedicated to Matching Home Buyers and Sellers North of NYC Making the move to the suburbs couldn’t be easier! Looking for more room, inside & out? My experience will be an asset to your move, whether your goal is to buy or sell, walk to the train, down-size or expand. My commitment to my clients, combined with cutting edge tools and technology by Houlihan Lawrence, ����������������������������������������� www.aprilmonacohomes.com 46 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Calendar hIGHLIGHTS 40th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Manhattan, 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org. Annual Holiday Train Show at Grand Central Terminal Kids watch as model trains zip through tunnels, around familiar skyscrapers and through iconic cityscapes, in this annual holiday train show featuring Lionel trains which travel through a 34-foot-long mini New York City. New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex and Store, Main Concourse at Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St. in Manhattan, grandcentralterminal.com. Free. January Queens Zoo The Queens Zoo is worth the trip just for all the exciting animals that live there alone: coyotes, bison, bears, pumas, rabbits, cows, ducks, sea lions, and more. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St. in Corona, Queens, (718) 271–1500, queenszoo.com. Adult $9.95, child (ages 3-12) $6.95, senior $7.95, free for children 2 and under. Central Park Carousel Celebrate spring at one of the most famous and biggest merry-go-rounds in the city. Central Park Carousel, mid-park at 65th Street in Manhattan, 212-439–6900, centralparknyc. org. 10 am–6 pm. $3.25 per person per ride. Brooklyn Children’s Museum Spend a cold winter day indoors while your kids enjoy fun, educational exhibits that teach them about world cultures, history, science and nature, including live animals and a collection of 30,000 historical artifacts. Kids under age 5 can visit a special area with activities geared toward younger children. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave. in Brooklyn, 718-735-4400, brooklynkids. org. $11 admission fee; pay as you wish on Thursdays 2-6 pm and Sundays 4-7 pm. February Skyline Drive-In Take in an incredible view and a movie at the Skyline Drive-In NYC! Located in Greenpoint and situated on the East River, the outdoor cinema boasts the Manhattan skyline as its stunning backdrop. Skyline Drive-In, 1 Oak Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222, $55.00 for a car (up to 7 passengers), $22 single outdoor seat, open 7 days a week. April Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Enjoy the afternoon celebrating traditional and contemporary Japanese culture amidst beautiful cherry blossoms. Full schedule of events and performances, and food selections. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave. in Brooklyn, (718) 623–7200, bbg.org. New York Aquarium View fish, sharks, stingrays, turtles, dolphins, and sea otters. Take in the sea lion show at the Aquatheater. Enjoy a movie at the 4-D theater and grab lunch at the Oceanside Grill. New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave. in Brooklyn, (718) 265–FISH, nyaquarium.com.dates/times. May Springtime At Wave Hill Enter a world of color with vivid installations and thousands of beautiful orchids showcased to show the complexity of these striking flowers in a Victorian-style glasshouse. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx, 718-817–8700, nybg.org. Spring is the perfect time to take your kids to this spectacular 28-acre public garden and cultural center in Riverdale, overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades. The landscape of Wave Hill is one of the most beautiful spots in the city! Wave Hill, W. 249th Street and Independence Avenue in the Bronx, (718) 549–3200, wavehill.org. Adults $10, children $4, students and seniors $6, free for members and children under 6. 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Le Carrousel at Bryant Park Celebrate Irish heritage and stop by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Irish music, entertainment, and all things green! Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 86th Street in Manhattan, nycstpatricksparade.org. March 17, 11 am. Free. Stop by Bryant Park to take a ride on the French-inspired carousel. The brightly colored animals and French cabaret music are features you will want to see and hear for yourself. Bryant Park, between 40th-42nd Streets and Fifth- March The Orchid Show 48 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Calendar hIGHLIGHTS Sixth Avenues in Manhattan, (212) 768–4242, bryantpark.org. 11 am–7 pm. $3 per ride. Prospect Park Zoo Take a springtime trip to the Prospect Park Zoo and bring a smile to you and your child’s faces. See red pandas, Palla’s cats, sea lions, Juliana Pigs — and many more. Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, (718) 399– 7339, prospectparkzoo.com. Monday through Friday 10 am–5 pm, Weekends and Holidays 10 am–5:30 pm. Adults 13 and up $10, children 3–12 $7, seniors $8, free for children 2 and under. Fleet Week New York Families will enjoy this seven-day celebration to honor members of the US Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps. Visit ships (which are open to the public), enjoy military band concerts, and see exhibits held throughout the city leading up to Memorial Day. Various locations throughout Manhattan, fleetweeknewy​ ork.com, May 26th -May31st, Free. June NYC Public Pools Open Taking a dip in the pool is arguably the most popular way to cool down under the summer sun and thankfully public pools reopen in June. So pack up the sunscreen, goggles, and towels and get ready for pool time in the city! Check nycgovparks.org for the exact opening day. Learn To Swim Register at any local city pool this June to learn how to swim. Whether you are a beginner just starting out, or an advanced swimmer wanting to improve, lessons are available for all ages, all levels. Multiple locations throughout the five boroughs, nycgovparks.org. Free. The 38th Annual Mermaid Parade Head to Coney Island to celebrate ancient mythology, incredible art, entrepreneurial spirit, and community pride. Runs from West 21st Street and Surf Ave. to the Boardwalk at West 10th in Coney Island, Brooklyn, (718) 372–5159. Coneyisland.com. A Reggio-inspired language immersion preschool that uses creative open spaces, nature and art to create diverse and open minded global thinkers Now accepting applications for Fall 2021 Infant - Kindergarten French & Mandarian Immersion Preschool and Enrichment Programs 423 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY 11249 (732) 924-5432 | brooklynglobalprep.com | admissions@brooklynglobalprep.com 50 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

Fridge No More
Making Grocery Shopping Quick & Easy

Planning a trip to the grocery store is always a full event, especially with kids. Next thing you know, you're running late to your little one's basketball game with a full cart of pop tarts and other sugary snacks that you and your kids definitely did not need. If only there was a way to skip the trip and have the groceries delivered to you in no time. But wait...there is! Fridge No More is here to make our lives as NYC parents a whole lot easier with 15-minute grocery delivery

Unique, sem Unique, semi-private classes are a great compl great complement to summer fun! Unique, semi-private classes are a great complement to summer fun! are a Unique, semi-private classes Online learning put many semi-private Online learning classes put manyare a great complement to summer fun! behind level, mplement to summer fun! kids Affordable &grade effective, kids behindUnique, grade level, semi-private classes are a our but next year's tests will semi-private test prep but next tests willsemi-private great complement toclasses summer Unique, semi-private arefun! a aand Unique, classes are earning putyear's many still be competitive. college essay fun! bootcamps still be competitive. great complement to great complement to summer fun! Affordable & summer effective, our hind grade level, Online learning put many are test just prep what and your child semi-private t year's tests will & effective, our kids behind grade level, needs excel. Affordable & effective, our Affordable ne learning put many college essay tobootcamps competitive. semi-private test prep and next year's tests will semi-private test prep and line learning put put many Online learning many effective, sbut behind grade level, are Affordable just what &your child our college essay bootcamps Affordable our still bebehind competitive. ds behind grade level, Affordable & effective, our college essay bootcamps kids grade level, semi-private test prep and next year's tests will needs to excel.& effective, testwhat prep andandchild are essay just your tbe next year's tests will will semi-private test prep are just what your semi-private child but next year's tests college bootcamps competitive. college bootcamps l still be competitive. essay bootcamps needs to excel. beneeds competitive. to excel. Knowledge is power! arecollege justessay what your child Take are are just diagnostic what youryour childchild what SHSAT, ISEE, SSA needs tojust excel. needs to excel. needs to excel. TACHS, or SAT/ACT today Knowledge is power! Take a you know where you stand! diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, SSAT, Knowledge is power! Take or a Knowledge is power! TACHS, SAT/ACT today so Tak diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, SSAT, diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, Knowledge power! Take youKnowledge know where you stand! is is power! Take a aaSS Knowledge is power! Take TACHS, or SAT/ACT today so diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, SSAT, TACHS, or SAT/ACT today diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, SSAT, diagnostic SHSAT, ISEE, SSAT, you know where you stand! TACHS, or SAT/ACT today so you know where you stand Personalized Educatio Personalized Education for Over 18 Years! TACHS, or SAT/ACT today so TACHS, or SAT/ACT today so you know where you stand! you know where you stand! you know where you stand! Help with focus, Help with focus, retention, Diagnostic exams andretention, Personalized Education for Over 18 Years! and executive functioning and executive functioning best-in-class test prep cation for Over 18 Years! Diagnostic exams and Help with focus, retention, Personalized for Over 18 caring Years! Private or semi-private Brilliant, caring &Education wellBrilliant, & wellPersonalized Education for Over 18 andPersonalized executive functioning best-in-class test prep Personalized Education Over 18 Years! Education forfor Over 18Years! Years! smallmatched group classes matched teachers teachers ntion, Diagnostic exams and Help with focus, retention, Diagnostic exams and HelpHelp withwith focus, retention, Diagnostic exams and ning Help best-in-class test prep focus, retention, Diagnostic exams and with focus, retention, Diagnostic exams and executive Private or best-in-class semi-private test prep Brilliant, and caring & well- functioning andexecutive executive functioning test prep and executive functioning best-in-class best-in-class test prep and functioning best-in-class test prep small group classes matched teachers Call for your free Private or semi-private info@ivytutorsnetwork.com 212-519-1981 info@ivytutorsnetwork.com consultation! Private or semi-private Brilliant, caring well- Private or semi-private Brilliant, caring & classes Private semi-private Brilliant, caring &&wellsmall group Private or or semi-private Brilliant, caring & wellwellsmall group classes matched teachers small group classes matched teachers small group classes matched teachers small group classes matched teachers Call for your free fo@ivytutorsnetwork.com m 212-519-1981 consultation! Call for your free 212-519-1981 Call for freeyour Callyour for your free free Call for consultation! 212-519-1981 info@ivytutorsnetwork.com info@ivytutorsnetwork.com 212-519-1981 Callconsultation! for your free info@ivytutorsnetwork.com 212-519-1981 consultation! 54 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 info@ivytutorsnetwork.com 212-519-1981 consultation! consultation!

Education Private Schools in NYC By Mia Salas C hoosing a school for your little one is no easy task. Between open houses, online research and more, it can be stressful (and tiring!) to find the right fit. What should be your first steps? “It’s important to research the school’s mission prior to applying because your child is unique and you want to be aligned. For example, at York Prep when meeting students for admission, character is our first priority. Once enrolled, our faculty and administrators implement insightful innovations to support and challenge our students. Our mainstream curriculum and AP driven honors program ensure our students are academically prepared to attend the college of their dreams,” says John Beich, Deputy Head of School at York Prep. “Families should plan to contact our admissions team to ask questions and sign up for a fall open house.” Here is an overview of what to expect from private schools and their admission process in 56 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 NYC. If you’re considering a private school for your child, then this is the guide for you! Read on to learn about the benefits of NYC private schools, as well as how and when to apply. Individualized Attention Because private schools aren’t government funded, they don’t have to follow the guidelines that public schools do. They can get creative with how they teach, slowing down and speeding up for individual students. Private schools also typically offer smaller class sizes. With less students per classroom, teachers can recognize the pace of each student and make sure that everyone has what they need to succeed. Focus on Leadership Private schools will give your kids responsibility. Whether it’s little tasks here and there, group leader assignments, club presidents, or project presentations, students have the opportunity to develop their leadership skills every day. Private schools want students to be accountable for their own actions, which is

CELEBRATE YOUTH! Volleyball Lacrosse Hockey Golf Flag Football Basketball Baseball Soccer and many more new activities The Yorkville Youth Athletic Association is proud to celebrate young people and we look forward to the return of sports in the fall! Our goal is to provide positive and safe activities to all children, and we are excited to offer brand new sports, arts, and after school activities this fall. Check out our website www.yyaa.org Use the code CELEBRATE to receive 10% off any of our fall programs For more info on our programs, please call (212) 360-0022, or email us at info@yyaa.org 2021–2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 57

Education something we all want for our little ones! Admissions Process Q&A What should I consider when applying? Take a look at the above pros about private school education and see if they feel right for your family! When looking at schools, think about the school culture and environment, the academic programs, extracurriculars, and school missions. The mission can really say a lot about what the school values, and it makes it easy to see if those values align with your own. When should I apply? Typically the official application process kicks off in September, although it doesn’t hurt to start looking around during the summer. How long are the applications? You’ll want to set a chunk of time aside. Not only will you fill out an online application, but you’ll likely do some form of a parent interview and tour or open house. 58 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Is there financial aid? This depends on the school, but many if not most NYC private schools offer a financial aid program. If this is something top of mind for you, be sure to check this out on the school’s website before applying. Some schools may even offer scholarships or other funding resources to help your family pay for school. What are private schools looking for? There’s no one thing that schools look for in your family, so just be yourself! Show the schools exactly who you are and what your family is about. Remember, this is about YOU trying to find the right fit for your child, not the private schools picking you. Ask the questions you need to know and be real about what you’re looking for. Finding the right school is never easy, but it’ll definitely be worth it in the end.

Education Public Schools in NYC By Mia Salas N ew York public schools are like no other and many parents will move to a specific neighborhood all for a school. This is becuase finding the right the school search really can feel like a race. If you’re considering sending your children to NYC public schools, then we’ve got the scoop for you. Read on to learn about what you can expect in the NYC public school system! Diverse Learning NYC public schools offer a diverse range of academic subjects for your kids to dive into. These include but aren’t limited to: arts, computer science, health education, literacy, math, physical education, science, social studies, and STEM. You can expect a very wellrounded education for your kids where they’ll get to figure out exactly what they enjoy doing. Testing Testing is an important part of the NYC public 60 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 school system. Tests are used to determine your child’s progress and adapt accordingly, as well as check eligibility for certain programs. For elementary school (K-5), kids are required to take several NY State and local tests. In middle school (6-8), students continue to take the tests from elementary but with added tests that reflect their increased skills and opportunities. High school tests are used in a similar way, but also to open up post-graduation opportunities, including college credits and college admissions. Testing accommodations are available for students with disabilities. After School We all know how important after school programs are for working parents. NYC public schools offer more than 900 after school programs around the city. Most programs are free, and they allow your kids to explore their interests and discover new things. Clear Expectations by Grade NYC public schools have a well-organized sys-

Education tem that outlines clear goals and expectations for students in each grade level. For example, in first grade, your child will learn how to subtract numbers up to 20, describe shapes, tell time, understand place values and whole numbers, recognize properties of liquids, solids, and gases, explore music and rhythm, and more. As a parent, you’ll know exactly what to expect for each grade that your child enters. Admissions Process Q&A Do I have to apply for a public school? All NYC kids are guaranteed a seat in NYC public schools! However, you still have to apply because there are several programs available. There are district or zoned schools, which are determined by where you live. But there are also non zoned, boroughwide, and citywide programs that are open to more students. How do I apply? You can apply online through MySchools. You’ll add up to 12 programs that your child would like to attend. Adding more choices increases your chances of getting an offer to any of your top programs. The order matters, so be sure to rank accordingly! What factors go into my application? Besides your own rankings, available seats and demands are used to determine what school offer your child gets. Priority groups also play a role, such as students and residents of the district or applicants eligible for free and reduced lunch. Who can I reach out to for help or advice? If your child is already enrolled in a public school, then reach out to your school counselor to talk about your options. MySchools also lets you easily explore options and programs. You can also contact a Family Welcome Center We hope this helped you narrow down your school search! SKATEYOGI ® COME JOIN THE SKATE FUN! INDOOR / OUTDOOR SKATEBOARDING CLASSES & CAMPS AGES 5-7 · 7-13 · TEENS · ADULTS SKATE SHOP | GROUP CLASSES | PRIVATE LESSONS | DAY CAMPS 140 EMPIRE BLVD, BROOKLYN 11225 | HELLO@SKATEYOGI.COM PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS · DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN · GREENPOINT 62 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

museums MANHATTAN American Folk Art Museum (212) 595–9533 2 Lincoln Square Closed: Monday and Tuesday Admission is free American Museum of Natural History (212) 769–5100 Central Park West at W. 79th Street Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID) Admission: $23; seniors and students, $18; children 2–12, $13; children under 2, free Asia Society Museum (212) 288–6400 725 Park Ave. at E. 70th Street Closed: Monday- Thursday, major holidays Admission is free on Friday from 6 to 9 pm (September to June); refreshments available Admission: $12; seniors, $10; students, $7; children under 16, free Children’s Museum of the Arts (212) 274-0986 103 Charlton Street Please visit cmany.org for current visiting hours. Admission: Ages 1 – 65 $13, Seniors 65+Pay As You Wish, Under 1Free, CMA MembersFree, Under 5s Drop -In Class$30 Per Family (Up to 5 people) Children’s Museum of Manhattan (212) 721–1223 212 W. 83rd St. between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue Two-hour sessions must be booked in advance, sessions run Wednesday- Sunday from 10am - 12pm, 12:30 - 2:30pm, and 3 - 5pm Admission: $15; seniors, $12; children under 1, free; Visitors with disabilities, $12 The Met Cloisters (212) 923–3700 Fort Tryon Park, 99 Margaret Corbin Drive Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York State, and students of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID) Admission: $25; seniors, $17; students, $12; 12 and under, free (admission includes entry to The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Breuer) Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum (212) 849–8400 2 E. 91st St. at Fifth Avenue Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission is free through October 31, 2021 Admission: $16; seniors, $10; students, $7; children under 18, free At the door: $18; seniors, $12; students, $9; children under 18, free El Museo del Barrio (212) 831–7272 1230 Fifth Ave. between E. 104th and E. 105th streets Closed: Monday- Friday, New Year’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Free: Wednesday (for seniors) Admission: $9; seniors and students, $5; members and children under 12, free Guggenheim Museum, Solomon R. (212) 423–3500 1071 Fifth Ave. between E. 88th and E. 89th streets Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas 66 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Day Pay-what-you-wish: Select Saturdays from 5 to 8 pm; refreshments available Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; members and children under 12, free International Center of Photography (212) 857–0048 79 Essex St. between Delancey Street and Broome Street Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: $16; seniors and students $12; under 16, free Pay-​what-​you-wish: Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm; refreshments available Intrepid Sea, Air Space Museum (877) 957–SHIP (7447) Pier 86, 12th Avenue and W. 46th Street Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: $33; seniors 62 and over and college students with ID, $31; ages 5-12, $24; children under 4 and active, retired and military veterans, free Japan Society (212) 715–1258 333 E. 47th St. between First and Second avenues Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, major holidays Admission: $12; seniors and students, $10; children under 16, free The Jewish Museum (212) 423–3200 1109 Fifth Ave. at E. 92nd Street Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday, major Jewish holidays and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Thanksgiving Day Free: Saturdays Admission: $18; seniors, $12; students, $8; children under 18, free Lower East Side Tenement Museum (877) 975–3786 103 Orchard St. at Delancey Street Admission: $30; under 5, free; discount rates for combination tours The Metropolitan Museum of Art (212) 535–7710 1000 Fifth Ave. at E. 82nd Street Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday (except Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Columbus Day) Pay-what-you-wish for residents of New York State, and students of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut (with ID) Admission: $25; seniors, $17; students, $12; under 12, free Open Friday and Saturday until 9 pm The Morgan Library Museum (212) 685–0008 225 Madison Ave. between E. 36th and E. 37th streets Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Free: Friday from 2 to 5 pm Admission: $22; seniors, $14; students (with current ID), $13; children 12 and under, free Museum of Arts and Design (212) 299–7777 2 Columbus Circle at Eighth Avenue Closed: Monday and Tuesday 50% off admission on Thursdays from 4 to 7 pm Admission: $18; seniors, $14; students, $12; 18 and under, free Museum of Chinese in America (Temporarily Closed at press time, check for updates) (855) 955–MOCA 215 Centre St. between Grand and Howard streets

Family Speech Center Speech-Language Pathology Orofacialmyology Evaluation & Treatment For Children And Adults Please call to schedule an appointment at one of our two office locations in Queens: (718) 939-0306 Familyspeechcenter@verizon.net FamilySpeechCenter.com MANHATTAN’S ONLY THERAPEUTIC COLLEGE PREP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL Our program is designed so that children with anxiety, depression, and other emotional complexities can thrive, succeed, and prepare for college. Stevenson provides comprehensive therapeutic support that informs every aspect of our work with students in grades 8-12. No other independent school in NYC does this. We have rolling admissions. For educational placement, contact us at admissions@stevenson-school.org or 212.787.6400 to find out more about our school. 212.787.6400 24 West 74th Street New York, NY 10023 www.stevenson­school.org AC Family Services Inc. AC Family Services Inc. HAC Family Services Inc. Doris E. Stone 1165 University Avenue Bronx, NY 10452 (718) 293-5000 (718) 681-1524 fax Highbridge Advisory Council* Day Care Center 1181 Nelson Avenue Bronx, NY 10452 (917) 398-5541 (718) 293-9198 fax Bridging the Gap Family to HAC Education and Success Services In Early Childhood Center I* 1594 Townsend Avenue Bronx, NY 10453 (718) 299-3917 (718)-299-8745 fax - Childcare (2-years to 5-years) - Family EarlyLearn CACFP - Headstart - Pre-school Evaluations - Universal Pre-K - Pre-school Special Education - Family EarlyLearn (6-weeks to 4-years) - 3-K for All program For more information contact the central office located at: 880 River Avenue Bronx, NY 10452 2nd Floor Phone: (917) 398-5518/5361 Fax: (718) 992-8539 www.hacfs.org Over 50 years of service to the Bronx Early Childhood Center III* 1399 Ogden Avenue Bronx, NY 10452 (718) 293-9196 (718) 293-9193 fax Richard H. Mangum Early Learning Center 921 E. 162nd Street Bronx, New York 10451 (917) 793-0852 (718) 588-3751 fax Marshall England Early Learning Center 800 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10452 (718) 742-2366/69 (718) 742-2371 fax Head Start Program* 880 River Avenue 2nd Floor Bronx, NY 10452 (917) 398-5518/5361 Family Child Care Network 820 Concourse Village West, Suite 403 Bronx, NY 10452 (917) 398-5362 2021–2022 | NewYorkFamily.com 67

museums Closed: Monday and major holidays Free admission: first Thursday of each month Pay-what-you-wish for Manhattan Chinatown and Two Bridge residents Admission: $12; seniors, students with ID, educators, and children 2 and up, $8; Visitors with disabilities and a person accompanying them, free The Society of Illustrators/Museum of Illustration (212) 838–2560 128 East 63rd Street (between Park and Lexington Avenues) New York, NY 10065 Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and major holidays Admission: $15; seniors and students, $10 children 10 and under, free Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust (646) 437–4202 36 Battery Pl. at First Place Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving Day Admission: $10; seniors, Patrons with Disabilities, students, and veterans, $8; children under 12, Holocaust Survivors, first responders, active members of the military, free The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) (212) 708–9400 11 W. 53rd St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues Suggested admission: $25; seniors and visitor with disability, $18; students, $14; children 16 and under, free Museum of the City of New York (212) 534–1672 1220 Fifth Ave. between E. 103rd and E. 104th streets Closed: Monday- Thursday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Suggested admission: $20; seniors and students, $14; children 19 and under, free National Museum of the American Indian (212) 514–3700 1 Bowling Green at Broadway and Battery Place Opens June 23rd Closed: Christmas Day Admission: free New Museum (212) 219–1222 235 Bowery between Stanton and Prince streets Closed for installation from June 7 to June 29 Closed: Monday Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 7 to 9 pm Admission: $18; seniors, $15; students, $12; children 18 and under, free New-York Historical Society (212) 873–3400 170 Central Park West between W. 76th and W. 77th streets Closed: Monday- Thursday Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 8 pm Admission: $22; seniors/educators, $17; students, $13; Kids (5–13 years old); $6 children 4 and under, free Rubin Museum of Art (212) 620–5000 150 W. 17th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Years Day Admission: $19; seniors, students and artists, $14; children under 12, free 68 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022 Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 6 to 10 pm The Skyscraper Museum (Temporarily Closed) (212) 945–6324 39 Battery Pl. at West Street Closed: Monday and Tuesday Admission: $5; seniors and students, $2.50; children under 12 are free. Free for members of the military, police, fire departments, veterans, and visitors who are disabled and their caregivers. South Street Seaport Museum (Temporarily Closed) (212) 748–8600 12 Fulton St. between Front and South streets Closed: Monday and Tuesday Admission: $20; seniors and students $14; children 8 and under, free Pay-what-you-wish: Third Friday of each month from 5 to 9 pm; refreshments available Statue of Liberty National Monument–Ellis Island Immigration Museum (212) 363–3180 Liberty Island–Ellis Island Closed: Christmas Day Admission: Free, except ferry fees ($30.50; seniors, $25; children 4–12, $19; children 3 and under, free) and an optional $3 crownaccess fee The Studio Museum in Harlem (Temporarily Closed) (212) 864–4500 429 West 127th Street between Amsterdam and Convent Avenues. Closed: Monday through Wednesday and federal holidays Target-sponsored free admission: Sunday Admission: $7; seniors and students, $3; children under 12, free Whitney Museum of American Art (212) 570–3600 99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Pay-what-you-wish: Thursday from 1:30 to 6 pm; refreshments available; occasional live music Admission: $25; seniors and students, $18; children 18 and under, free THE BRONX The Bronx Museum of the Arts (718) 681–6000 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: Free to all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Bronx Zoo (718) 367–1010 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY Closed: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Admission: $39.95; seniors, $34.95; children 3–12, $29.95; children under 2, free Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday (excluding special exhibitions/rides) The New York Botanical Garden (718) 817–8700 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY Closed: Monday (except federal holidays) Free: All day Wednesday

museums Admission: $15; seniors and students, $7; children under 12, $4; children under 2, free Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday (for seniors) Admission: $10; 62 and over, kids 2–17, $5; members, free Wave Hill (718) 549–3200 4900 Independence Ave, Bronx, NY Closed: Monday (except federal holidays) Free: Tuesday and Saturday from 9 am to noon (May through June and September through October); all day Tuesday (off-peak months) Admission: $10; seniors and students, $6; children 6 and older, $4; children under 6, free QUEENS BROOKLYN Brooklyn Botanic Garden (718) 623–7200 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY Closed: Monday (except federal holidays), Labor Day Free: Winter weekdays (December–February), School groups (with pre-registration) Admission: $18; seniors and students, $12; children under 12, free Brooklyn Children’s Museum (718) 735–4400 145 Brooklyn Ave. at St. Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY Closed: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day Pay as you wish: Every Thursday, 2pm to 5pm. Group visits are restricted during this time. Admission: $13.00 Brooklyn Museum (718) 638–5000 200 Eastern Pkwy. at Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY Closed: Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Suggested contribution: $16; seniors and students, $10; children 19 and under, free New York Aquarium (718) 265–3474 602 Surf Ave. at W. Eighth Street, Brooklyn, NY Admission: $29.95; seniors, $26.95; kids(3-12), $24.95; children 2 and under, free Pay-what-you-wish: Wednesday after 3 pm New York Transit Museum (Temporarily Closed) (718) 694–1600 99 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY Closed: Monday and major holidays the SChool oF rUSSian aMeriCan ballet www.brightonballet.org Museum of the Moving Image (718) 777–6800 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, NY Closed: Monday- Thursday Admission: $15; seniors–students, $11; kids, $9; children under 3, free New York Hall of Science (Temporarily Closed) (718) 699–0005 47-01 111th St. at 49th Avenue, Corona, NY Closed: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Pay-what-you-wish: Friday from 2 to 5pm and Sunday from 10 to 11 am (September through June) Admission: $16; students and seniors and children 2–17, $13 Will reopen in mid-2021 The Noguchi Museum (718) 204–7088 9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, NY Closed: Monday and Tuesday Admission: $10; seniors and students, $5; children under 12, free Pay-what-you-wish: First Friday of each month Cafe and all water fountains are closed PS1 Contemporary Art Center (718) 784–2084 22-25 Jackson Ave. at 46th Avenue, Long Island City, NY Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday and New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day Free: With the Museum of Modern Art admission ticket dated within 30 days; NYC residents Suggested admission: $10; seniors and students, $5; children 16 and under, free Queens Museum (718) 592–9700 New York City Building ,Flushing Meadows, Corona, NY Closed: Monday and Tuesday, Christmas Day, New Years Day, July 4th Free: When reserving timed-tickets online Suggested donation: $8; seniors, $4; children 18 and under, college students with ID, free Cafe is closed Piano Lessons For Everyone 135 Eastern Parkway Brooklyn across from the Brooklyn Museum Experienced, friendly teacher with MA in Music • Student recitals twice a year • Six foot concert grand piano Near 2, 3, 4 & 5 Subways Call me and let’s talk about what you or your child would like to learn Call Beth Anderson-Harold: 718-636-6010 or Email: beth@beand.com 70 New York Family Annual Guide | 2021–2022

