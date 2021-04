April 2021 newyorkfamily.com Liz Teich The New York Stylist, on her pandemic pregnancy, suburban life, and how to shop sustainably Top Strollers 10 picks for the NYC Mom Steps to Take If You Think Your Child Might Be Autistic Resources for NYC Moms

Editorial Contributors: Jana Beauchamp, Cris Pearlstein, Mia Salas
Editorial Interns: Patrick Delaney, Analiese Dodd
Sabrina Lee

Special note: Stop Asian Hate. At New York Family Media, we stand with our Asian community. Here are a few sites and IGs that help support and give to the Asian community.
• Caav.org
• Stopaapihate.org
• @aaajalc
• @apen4ej

GEAR 10 S�r�l�ers for New York Moms Some picks from our Best of 2021 Guide BY DONNA DUARTE�LADD AND SABRINA LEE W hile many of us parents have been indoors for some time (say, a year), this has meant that a stroller has been a gear must-have. Social distancing walks and more day trips visiting nature, the stroller has been the mode of transportation for our youngest babes. And as we all slowly start making our way about the city and the subways or hop in a Lyft, a great stroller is an essential piece of gear a new or seasoned parent will need for their child’s first years. The right stroller for your family should work within your budget and, most importantly, work for your family. Does it fit in your apartment? In the car? Will you be on the subway every day? Do you live in a fifth-floor walk-up? There are many factors to consider when shopping for a stroller. This is a significant and essential purchase, and finding the right stroller is everything. Check out our picks here! Colugo The Compact Stroller Seasoned parents know the feeling, you need to get to A to Z in seconds, and the Colugo Compact Stroller had us at “one-handed, twosecond fold.” This stroller weighs in at 16 pounds, which is do-able when folded, and although it’s compact, it comes with a large basket for all those things you pick up along the way. While with child, it can still be a bit heavy if you intend to take it on the subway, we still think it is a great city stroller with its UPF 50+ canopy extends for extra shade, roomy storage, and easy to fold and carry design. The Colugo Compact is designed for 6 months and older. $285, hicolugo.com. Doona Car Seat & Stroller The Doona Car Seat & Stroller transforms from a car seat to a stroller. You can just fold back the wheels, retract the handle, and slot it into the car seat base. There’s nothing extra to carry around with this stroller like other strollers that are taken apart to click into car seats. Also, this stroller is not just a two-in-one, but a three-in-one! It can also be used as a baby rocker. Perfect if looking for a well-made stroller to fit in your tiny space or car. $499.99, shopdoona.com. 10 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 Mockingbird Single Stroller The Mockingbird Single is a premium stroller priced at an affordable $350. Parents will appreciate the one-hand fold, especially if you are holding a wiggly toddler sibling’s hand. If more than one parent utilizes the stroller, there is an adjustable handlebar, and a large storage basket that holds up to 25 lbs. The seat reclines, and the foot-rest adjusts for maximum comfort. This stroller is also a part of a system with add-ons for all your needs, whether it be an infant seat insert, car seat adapter, or carriage. $350, hellomockingbird.com. Delta Children Revolve Reversible Stroller + Bassinet The Resolve Reversible Stroller has a 5-point safety harness, reversible seat for a front and rear-facing option, and can be folded with one-hand making this stroller super portable. It also features a 4-position reclining seat, an adjustable handlebar, all-wheel suspension, lockable rear wheel brakes, and spacious under-seat storage.$311.99, bedbathandbeyond.com

Gear Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System This popular stroller has been recently upgraded. An affordable travel gear that includes the KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat is simply a great value buy. Upgrades include a UPF-canopy; parents will appreciate this cover on those hot sunny NYC days. The large treaded tires will help parents to stroll on those cobbly streets or windy weather we sometimes encounter in NY. With this stroller, you can click the car seat on top of the regular seat or remove the regular set to save weight. Its features also include: a heightadjustable handle, a parent tray with cup holders, and a one-hand self-standing fold. $379.99, chiccousa.com. BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 While we are still in the throes of social distancing in 2021, the jogger stroller has been a gear that helps parents get out and get going. The Revolution Flex 3.0 Stroller has a mountain bikestyle suspension ideal for the city’s sidewalks to the local park running track. The 9-position adjustable handlebar is perfect for the entire family to use. The extra-large cargo basket is extra, and a peek and chat window enables you to keep an eye on your little one. The seat can be positioned fully upright or at a near-flat recline. $499.99, amazon.com Costway Folding Aluminum Infant Reversible Stroller with Diaper Bag This stroller looks like it cost in the hundreds but comes in at under $200. Designed for children from 0 months to three-years-old. The stroller can be changed to a sleeping bed for baby (0-6 months old) and then transitioned into a seat from 7 to 36 months old. It includes an adjustable handlebar and a one-step brake. Other stroller accessories include a foot cover, a mosquito net, a wrist strap, and a baby seat cushion. Big design points are the anti-shock spring on the front wheels and the one-step break. The stroller weighs 30 pounds, so if you have an elevator or can leave your stroller on the ground floor, this makes for an ideal city stroller. $189.95, costway.com. 12 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 UPPAbaby Vista V2 Stroller with Bassinet The Rolls- Royce of strollers, The Vista V2 Stroller is a convertible stroller system that is especially great for growing families. It includes an adjustable handlebar, a large under-seat basket that holds up to 30lbs, and an extendable UPF 50+ canopy. The bassinet accommodates children from birth to 20lbs and features a vented base and canopy for breathability. While this stroller is well built, keep in mind it can be a bit heavy - this is an ideal stroller if you live on the lower level in your building, have an elevator, or need a sturdy stroller for the city. If you’re looking for more conversion options, this stroller is compatible with the PiggyBack ride-along board, a second bassinet, and a second RumbleSeat toddler seat.$969.99, nordstrom.com Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System with SafeMax Infant Car Seat A value gear purchase, this stroller is designed to be used until your little one reaches age 5 or 50 lbs, whatever comes first. The car seat base installs in one click and can also be clicked into the stroller frame rearfacing or parent-facing. The stroller folds into a compact, making it easy to throw in the trunk and for travel. Parents will appreciate the large underthe-seat basket, an ergonomic handle, and cruiser tires. $279.99, target.com UPPAbaby MINU Stroller The MINU Stroller is a great option for families fans of the UPPAbaby brand and looking for a lightweight, portable stroller. The stroller features a one-handed action fold and a shoulder carrying strap to make it easy to take with you anywhere. The stroller also features a roomy basket and a full canopy. $399.99, amazon.com Check out all 50 of The Best Strollers of 2021 at newyorkfamily.com

special needs Your Child & Autism Steps to take if you think your child may be autistic By Dr.Emily lEvy M any parents have that ‘a-ha’ moment when they realize their child may have a more profound challenge than previously expectant. Unlike your friend’s kid at the same age- your child has trouble maintaining friendships, struggles to communicate, or demonstrates repetitive body movements. Perhaps he has difficulty relating to the world around him and seems inflexible with his thoughts and behaviors. If you notice these characteristics, don’t ignore them. While your child could be delayed, it may be wise to seek a professional opinion and check if your child may be on the autism spectrum. Learn the milestones Many children with autism show developmental delays early on and don’t meet typical milestones. For instance, by 6-9 months, most babies can sit up without support, babble sounds, and respond to their name. By 9-12 months, babies typically grab objects and toys, crawl, and stand independently. Most children can walk independently between ages 1-3, climb stairs, jump, stack objects, speak in short sentences, and follow basic directions. Between ages 3-5, children can typically toss a ball overhand, get dressed independently, and draw a full person with all features. Children ages 6-12 generally have developed strong friendships with peers and are usually independent in completing their school work. If you notice delays or regression in any of these milestones and your instincts tell you something is off, your child may be at risk for autism. Identifying autism If you think your child has autism, take action. The sooner you identify and address autism, the better it will be for your family. Speak to your child’s doctor; he or she may inquire as to whether all developmental milestones have been met and may recommend an autism screening. This screening typically consists of a series 14 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 of yes or no questions regarding symptoms. If your doctor suspects that your child may have autism, your child may need to have a full diagnostic evaluation by an ASD specialist. Typically, the evaluator will observe your child, ask you as the parent a series of questions, fill out questionnaires, and administer a series of tests to your child. These factors will allow the evaluator to identify whether or not your child may have autism so you can take appropriate action for a concrete diagnosis. social skills groups, etc. Also, learn what you can do at home to help your child, such as creating a set structure and routine and rewarding good behavior. The more you can work as a team with your child’s doctors, educators, and therapists will help provide consistent support to your child. Many children with autism are kind, loving, high-achieving individuals who have countless gifts. With the right support, your child can succeed academically and thrive in life. Your Child Receives an ASD Diagnosis — Next Step First off, don’t panic. There are many resources and a great deal of support available for children with autism, and your child is certainly not alone! However, the earlier you intervene and seek your child’s services, the more gains you will see. Once you receive the diagnosis, which typically includes a full report, read it thoroughly and review the evaluator or doctor’s recommendations. Reach out to your child’s school to let them know about the diagnosis and inquire about creating an IEP (Individualized Education Program) to map out the services your child will receive based on his needs. These services may include special education classroom placement, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioral therapy, physical therapy, Dr. Emily Levy is the founder of EBL Coaching (eblcoaching.com), a tutoring program that specializes in one-on-one home and on-site instruction for students in grades preK-12 in NYC, NJ, and Westchester. She is also the author of Strategies for Study Success, a study skills workbooks series emphasizing test taking, note taking, reading comprehension, writing, and executive functioning strategies, and the Flags and Stars Orton Gillingham student workbook series. These books are currently used at schools nationwide. Dr. Levy studied at Brown University and later received her Masters Degree in Special Education and her Doctorate Degree in Education. She has spoken nationwide on research-based methods for teaching students with and without learning disabilities. Dr. Levy is currently the Director of EBL Coaching’s learning centers.

Resources for NYC Moms Help to get you back on track when you’re feeling stressed By Donna Ladd T he pandemic has been brutal for working women, the group hit the hardest in the last year. Najat VallaudBelkacem, a gender equality advocate as well as ONE.org France director, has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has left “women rendered invisible” and has “significantly worsened” their living conditions according to an article this past November in ONE.org. In their yearly workplace report, LeanIn.org stated, “Covid-19 has disrupted the workplace in ways we’ve never seen before.” For many mothers, work, aka money, helps keep the home together. In September, 865,000 working women left or lost their workplace positions within one month. By December, 140,000 more jobs were lost for women. A report from LeanIn.org shared that due to COVID-19, two million women were considering leaving their jobs. The report also shared that “Women, in particular, have been negatively impacted, and three groups are facing distinct challenges: mothers, senior-level women, and Black women.” While we have a long road ahead with workplaces (hopefully) using this historic pandemic to learn how to accommodate the working mother better, let’s focus on where we are now. We know there are mothers out there who need a bit of a lifeline. Whether it is knowing of a great site to design a resume, a local state source that may help with childcare, or simply a place where you can go for some extra pantry items for the home — we have a few tools and resources that will help. Free Resume Templates: Canva Let’s be honest, so many of us haven’t sent a 18 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 resume in years while others are sending it by the hundreds. But a professional resume is key and to get them right sometimes takes money. When I had to get my resume done a bit ago, I used a free template and called in some favors. I asked one friend to do a brutal edit (she didn’t hold back, I cried and basically had to re-d0 it) and another to check that new draft. In the end, my resume only cost the few dollars it took to print it as most resumes are sent digitally, although, you should always bring a print version to your interview. For up-to-date templates, go to Canva, there are many free templates, and if you would like one of the more ‘fancy’ designs, there are paid options. I like this template — you can give that prospective employer a blast of color, along with simplicity, and a touch of creativity. Childcare: Daycare and Learning Bridges If you have seen your finances drastically cut during this pandemic and require childcare, you may want to see if you qualify for lowcost or free daycare via EarlyLearn NYC for children 6 weeks to 4 years old. Eligibility is based on your family’s income, size, and needs. Although applying for a free or lowcost daycare is not a fast process, I know mothers who applied and could get the help they needed for their families. Learning Bridges is a free resource/ program started specifically to support parents while their kids (3-K through 8th grade) were in remote learning. I, like many parents, found myself needing care for my 4-year-old on some of his remote days, which was every day. I applied and about three months later received a placement at a nearby school that had a great academic program. While I ended up declining the spot, my son had since gone back to in-person learning. I really appreciated knowing this program exists for working or job-seeking parents right now Food Support If you need food support, there are resources available both from the state and the community that can help. Check out our updated free food assistance program post for programs and food pantries, fridges available to help. Food Banks New York has a whole system of food banks throughout the city. Since Covid, they have switched to a “grab and go” method to minimize exposure for the volunteers and patrons. To find a food bank closest to you, please visit foodbanknyc.org/get-help/

Community Fridges Known by several different names, free and communal fridges have popped up around the city. Run by volunteers, it is an endeavor built entirely on trust. People can take what they want or leave what they want. Restaurants are encouraged to donate to mitigate food waste while simultaneously helping their fellow New Yorkers. Again, people are encouraged to take this food at absolutely no cost. While fridges tend to pop up randomly in neighborhoods (so keep a lookout ) please check out @thefriendlyfridge on Instagram for a current list and map of community fridges. Food Delivery Long-term meal delivery services often have eligibility requirements yet are worth applying for if you feel that you fall into their checklist of requirements for food service. Here is a list of some notable organizations. Citymeals on Wheels • One meal per day • Designed to provide 1/3 of the daily nutritional needs for the elderly • Must be 60 years or older to participate • The least stringent requirements out of these three programs • Neighborhood and Religious Associations God’s Love We Deliver • Supplies lunch and dinner five days a week • Meals tailored to a person’s ailments • Requires a serious and verifiable illness for delivery Separate from the more prominent food organizations, a lot of neighborhoods and religious affiliates have banded together for small, independent programs to help people. Dozens of worthwhile and more intimate food stands exist throughout the boroughs dedicated to providing free food. Below are some links that lead to extensive lists of such places, broken up by neighborhood. GetFoodNYC • Two deliveries per week, and each delivery meant to last roughly three days • Feeds two people per household • Must be unable to afford food to qualify Brooklyn: For a more complete list of various Brooklyn organizations dedicated to providing free food, please visit this freefood. org. Excluded from this list, but worth mentioning is: April 2021 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 19

resources for NYC Moms St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church Pantry Address: 157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 United States Time: Tuesdays from 10:30 am - 12 pm This is a pop-up pantry. Their pick-up time is on Tuesdays. The pantry is a warm and friendly place that provides grains, protein, fruits, and veggies. They distribute food on a first-come-first-served basis and run off of donations. If you wish to donate, they prefer to receive them on weekdays 9 am - 4 pm. Manhattan: For a more complete list of various Manhattan organizations dedicated to providing free food, please visit nyc.gov/ html/mancb7/downloads/pdf/UWS%20 free%20meals.pdf Queens: For a more complete list of various organizations in Queens dedicated to providing free food, please visit homelessshelterdirectory.org. The Bronx: For a more complete list of various organizations in the Bronx dedicated to providing free food, please visit freefood.org. Mom Groups That Support YOU Not Safe For Mom Group (nsfmg) – The ‘say anything’ Mom Group A group, unlike the usual mom meetups,Not Safe For Mom Group (nsfmg) offers support and a stigma-free digital space with a community of mothers from all over the world. This is a safe space where you can express anything on motherhood via Not Safe For Mom Group (nsfmg) popular Instagram Stories, which offers mothers the ability to do so anonymously if they choose. Mindr Global - Community Known as the “TED talks of the parenting world,” Mindr is an amazing resource for mothers’ webinars and resources, especially mothers with a low income and a minority disadvantage. Mindr promotes impactful employee communities, women’s networks, Black professional alliances, working parent circles, Pride communities, and groups recognizing and celebrating many other diversity dimensions and shared experiences. I like to think of it as that source that 100 percent has your back. IG: @mindrnyc Monther Untitled - For Moms Leaning Into Family Life Founder Neha launched Mother Untitled as a resource for mothers who step away from the work-life to focus on family life. Something that many women have decided to do during this pandemic. Neha shares her personal narrative and shared stories on the ambitious women who choose to lean into their families. IG: @motheruntitled Mother Honestly - Working Mom Support This site focuses on providing tools to the hardworking mother. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that we are exhausted. Mother Honestly provides helpful resources and support. Free membership includes 50+ hours of keynotes & panels, Community Hub, other like-minded moms, job boards, live streams, digital sessions, and resources. This resource is for the working mother and the mother who is putting a pause on work-life, something many women are doing during this pandemic. @ motherhonestly ­— additional reporting by Patrick Delaney High Quality Subsidized Child Care 2 Months to 4 Years of Age ' Child Care Services (2 months – 4 years old) ' Developmental Assessments ' Qualified Teachers ' Research-Based Curriculum ' 3K + Pre-K for All ' Licensed Clinical Social Worker www.marcafc.org ' Child and Family Support Services www.facebook.com/marcacademy www.twitter.com/marcacademy ' Nutritious Meals ' Open from 8 am to 6 pm Locations for Center Based Services for 3 and 4 year olds: Main Address: 55 E 175th St, 1st Floor, Bronx, New York 10453 Telephone: 718-562-3410 Other location: 2863 Webster Avenue, 2nd Floor, Bronx, NY 10458 Telephone: 718-562-6080 Family Child Care Network Provider services for children 2 months to 3 years: Approved, qualified and well-experienced registered/licensed providers are available in the following zip codes: 10451 10452 20 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 10453 10455 10456 10457 10458 10459 10460 10462 10463 10466 10472 10473

baby Liquid Gold policies and procedures, acquired our license, and opened in 2016. We have distributed over 700,000 ounces of donor milk since opening. The New York Milk Bank distributes donor breast milk to local families in need Is the milk safe? Yes! We screen the donors for all infectious diseases, including COVID. We need health clearance from both the mother and the baby’s providers, we test the blood of the donors, and then we pasteurize the milk. Our process retains the immunological properties of the milk while killing bacteria and inactivating viruses. Then we send a random sample of the milk to an outside laboratory to test it for bacteria. So our milk is extremely safe and undergoes excellent quality control methods. By Donna Duarte-Ladd D eciding to breastfeed a baby is a personal decision for all mothers. There are significant benefits to feeding a baby breast milk. The American Pregnancy Association shares that, “Breast milk has the perfect combination of proteins, fats, vitamins, and carbohydrates. There is nothing better for the health of your baby. Leukocytes are living cells that are only found in breast milk. They help fight infection. It is the antibodies, living cells, enzymes, and hormones that make breast milk ideal. These cannot be added to the formula.” But some mothers may find themselves in a position where they are unable to breastfeed, and one solution they may want to consider is donor milk. Or, if you are a mother with a surplus of milk, donate your “liquid gold” to a milk bank. An while we are in the midst of a pandemic, this has not stopped mothers from receiving or donating breastmilk. We touched base with Executive Director Julie Bouchet-Horwitz of The New York Milk Bank to learn more about their organization and donor breastmilk. What is The New York Milk Bank, and how did it come about? The NY Milk Bank collects extra breastmilk from healthy lactating women, pasteurizes it, and distributes it to babies in need. We opened in 2016 after fundraising to open the first milk bank located in New York State. Our primary purpose is to save the lives of premature infants. With advances in medical technology, babies can be saved as early as 23 weeks gestation. These infants may weigh as little as one pound. Their mothers have not completed the pregnancy and often do not make enough breast milk. If fed anything other than human milk, they are at risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a devastating illness that has a high mortality rate and lifelong complications for survivors. But there is a solution. We can reduce the incidence of NEC by feeding these babies donor human milk. My interest in donor milk came about after I adopted a baby from China who was a “failure to thrive” infant. I fed her donor milk, and she thrived, and years later, when I returned to the workforce, I realized that there was no donor milk in NY state. I began a campaign to educate hospitals, nurses, and the public on the need for donor milk in NY. We fundraised, bought equipment, learned about milk banking, wrote How can a mother donate milk? If she has at least 150 ounces of extra breastmilk, she can call us at 212-956-6455 or email us at ordermilk@nymilkbank.org to begin the screening process. It starts with a 20-minute phone call, and if she passes, we send her a Complete Donor Packet that needs to be filled out. It is a lifestyle and history review. Then we need medical clearance from her and her baby’s provider. Then we send her to a lab to have her blood drawn. Are there any costs involved? No. We pay for everything, the lab test, the cooler and box to ship milk, and if she is continuing to pump, we send her bags to store her milk. How can a family receive milk? They need a prescription for donor milk and can fill out some forms on our website under Receive Milk. We provide donor milk to babies at home, adopted and foster babies, babies born through surrogacy, or in gay families. As long as we have enough milk, we can spread the liquid gold! Check out our new site! Clowns • Characters Face Painting • Balloon Art • Magic Games • Cotton Candy • Popcorn Paint Nites for Adults & Kids too! Party Room available for Birthday & Baby Shower Celebrations! Call (917) 579-0867 to book your party today! /ConfettiPartyPlace /ConfettiPartyPlace 3190 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York 10461 26 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 We’ve given our New York Family website a major makeover Visit newyorkfamily.com to check it out and sign up for our weekly newsletters!

my friend Erin The Urban Mermaid, that helped give me clarity and peace before the birth. I practiced hypnobirthing techniques and did the meditations every night before bed to release any thoughts of anxiety as well. I also loved rubbing drops of lavender essential oil on my temples, and taking Calma-Mama drops. Let’s talk about your focus on sustainability—how important is it to you? And who do you think is getting it right in the industry? Sustainable fashion has actually been a passion of mine for a long time. Through working in fashion over the years, I saw the impact made on the environment firsthand. But it wasn’t until I styled a celebrity who requested only sustainable and ethicallymade clothing a few years ago that I really did the research and learned what goes into the production of what we wear from major retailers—everything from the chemicals, to the waste, to the water consumption and even the poor labor practices. I think H&M Group (H&M, & Other Stories, and Cos) is really paving the way for major retailers to take action. The Shop Conscious collections are a good start, and they’ve forced other fast-fashion retailers, like Zara, to follow suit with their own sustainably-made collections. Also, the H&M fabric recycling program has paved the way for other popular retailers like Madewell to do something similar. Maintaining sustainability is definitely a challenge being a fashion stylist with a love for clothing, but I do hope the more we all talk about it, the more it will just become the standard. Photo by Yumi Matsuo Now that there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, what are you most looking forward to? Is there anything about going back to “normal” that you’re dreading? I’m looking forward to working with people in person again—one of my favorite aspects of my job is connecting with people and I miss that. I also miss going to events and seeing all of my industry friends and other mommy bloggers. It’s also been hard to not have much interaction with the outside world for the baby, and I can’t wait to have play dates, go to classes, and meet other local moms. I’m dreading that I’ll be working so much and won’t have time for my family like I have now. I’ve been trying to appreciate that while I can! April 2021 | Bronx/Riverdale Family 29

FAMILY DAY OUT Yayoi Kusama Brings Her Art to Botanical Garden BY COURTNEY INGALLS & ANALIESE DODD N ew York Botanical Garden has announced the 2021 Exhibition KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature, Featuring New Work by Celebrated Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama will finally be coming this spring! After having to wait for a year due to COVID-19, the Kusama exhibit is opening for the world to see. This exhibit will be the firstever comprehensive exploration of the artist’s lifelong fascination with the natural world and takes place across the Garden’s 250 acres and in its historic buildings. Trying to find more activities to get involved with this spring? Check out NYC Spring Bucket List: 30 Family-Friendly Things to do in Spring 2021 Some of the debuts being shown are Flower Obsession, Kusama’s first obliteration greenhouse where visitors apply coral flower stickers throughout the inside; Dancing Pumpkins, a monumental 16-foothigh sculpture presented on the Haupt Conservatory Lawn; Infinity Mirrored 30 NewYorkFamily.com | April 2021 Room- Illusion Inside the Heart, an immersive outdoor installation responding to changing light throughout the day and seasons; and I Want to Fly to the Universe, a bright colored 13-foot-high biomorphic yellow face with polka dots. Not only will the exhibit be showing off Kusama’s new pieces, but it will also include works from throughout her career and multifaceted practice. Some of the pieces that will be shown are sketchbooks that show Kusama’s connection with the natural world from a young age, as well as her botanical sketches, paintings, biomorphic collages, and many more depictions of her famous work. The New York Botanical Gardens staff has been working hard to ensure that this exhibit will be memorable and safe for everyone who visits. Carrie Rebora Barratt, Ph.D., CEO & The William C. Steere Sr. President of The New York Botanical Garden said, “ This once-in-a-lifetime presentation will stand apart from previous exhibitions of Yayoi Kusama’s work because it is rooted in the artist’s profound and enduring exploration of nature and its countless manifestations that evoke meanings that are both personal and universal.” Get Your Tickets Now The Kusama exhibit is opening April 10th and will be available through October 31st, which will provide the opportunity for guests and visitors to explore Kusama’s work throughout the changing seasons as new plantings, textures, and palettes are introduced! Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 2-12, and free for children under 2. There are some discounts available for students and seniors that can be seen on the website here. The exhibit takes place mainly outdoors, but tickets are limited for each day to allow for social distancing. Tickets will be for a time-entry of one hour, and tickets should be purchased in advanced to ensure entry. If you purchased tickets for entry to the exhibit last year, you’ll have access to pre-sale tickets through the email you originally purchased tickets with. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting March 16th in several phases beginning with dates through June 30th. Tickets will sell out fast, and we encourage you to get in on this incredible exhibit before it’s gone. Don’t waste another moment and get ready for a great event that will add a little more color to your spring plans!

