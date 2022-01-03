Women Who Move Sacramento

They’re providing health and wellness, selling real estate, and running restaurants, shops, salons and other lucrative businesses. Women working in Sacramento are creating all kinds of opportunities for themselves and others. We’re pleased to present this special section showcasing successful female professionals in a variety of fields. Meet some of the women who move our community. A SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

We’ve come a long way Sacramento—and we say: “It’s Alright” Sacramento is biding to be the king of cannabis in California. But the future of cannabis is female—so bring on the lioness! Hearing the word “cannabis” conjures up a bevy of stereotypical images drawn from the past. Its most striking famous faces are predominantly those of men: humorous, scary, shadowy, “spacey.” Yet in an industry consumed with inherent challenges, being a woman is not among them. In fact, gender disparity might still be an issue elsewhere, but not around the amazing cannabis plant. And never at KOLAS where all-embracing diversity, inclusion and career pathing are matter-of-fact. The Women of KOLAS bring expertise from a variety of business fields, as well as much-needed perspective, passion and a professional work ethic. Women dominate the KOLAS power ranks: two-thirds of directors and store management teams are women powered! With shifting public attitudes driving a trend of increasingly sophisticated packaging and clear labeling information—all with women in mind—the KOLAS ladies are bringing it home. They are at the forefront of product conception, design input, production, retail and vendor sales, education and customer service. The femme future is even brighter for all the KOLAS daughters, moms and grandmothers. Where once there was a stigma—especially for females—the famous plant is no longer the proverbial forbidden fruit, as it can positively impact women’s health, well-being and happiness. The Women of KOLAS are moving Sacramento—hear them roar! The Women of KOLAS KOLAS 701 12th St. Sacramento, CA 95814 (916) 46KOLAS ((916) 465-6527) www.kolas.com

Meet the top 1.5% of the nation’s 2021 Real Estate Agents, as featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazines. (2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals) Tracy has been serving the greater Sacramento/Placer/El Dorado areas as a professional REALTOR® since 2002, helping hundreds of clients find their dream homes. Her passion is providing honest, ethical, professional and knowledgeable service. A 38-year resident of the area, Tracy offers clients intricate knowledge of the Real Estate market and various communities. After graduating college with a double major in marketing and business administration, she began a 16-year sales career with Bristol Myers Squibb/Procter & Gamble be- fore joining Lyon Real Estate. Today as a 20year Lyon veteran, Tracy has been ranked in the top 1.5% of all the nation’s REALTORS®, no small feat when you realize there are 1.4 million REALTORS® in the United States! Tracy is also one of only four agents in the 5 county region who has received the Five Star Professionals award every year since its inception in this area over 11 years ago. Tracy is known for her dedication to her client’s needs and will EXCEED your expectations whether you are a first time buyer, an investor or Luxury home buyer or seller. You can view her countless testimonials, previous sales and more on her website at www.thightower.golyon.com. Tracy Hightower REALTOR®, LIC #01451583 Lyon Real Estate Luxury Portfolio Int. 2220 Douglas Blvd., Suite 100 Roseville (916) 607-0944 thightower.golyon.com

Since 1998 our practice has been serving the Sacramento community in a state-of-the-art Kelly Giannetti Thais Booms Orthodontists and friendly environment. Not only are we orthodontic specialists, we are also proud mothers and employers of fellow women. Surpassing 10,000 beautifully treated cases with a non-extraction airway-focused philosophy, our experience is unparalleled—our peers have voted us as Top Orthodontists in the Sacramento region for over 15 years in a row. Visit our website at sacortho.com to schedule a complimentary consultation or text us at (916) 452-3584. We look forward to meeting you! Giannetti & Booms Orthodontics 2650 21st Street, Ste. 8, Sacramento (916) 452-3584 2101 Stone Blvd., Ste. 130, West Sacramento (916) 452-3584 sacortho.com

For over a decade, Mandy has “literally” been a Woman Who Has ‘Moved’ Sacramento. As Broker/Owner of The Residence Real Estate Group, Mandy has a proven track record assisting Buyers, Sellers, and Investors in the Greater Sacramento area, including Placer and El Dorado counties. She firmly believes her passion for building client relationships coupled with being fiercely loyal is the key to her success and she instills these qualities in her two teenage Daughters. It’s important for Mandy to raise strong, yet compassionate young women. She is constantly striving to bring back the oldschool, personal feel of doing business face-to-face and in person. Mandy is readily available to assist her clients with every emotion involved in the moving process and can definitely help answer the burning question, WHERE WILL YOU RESIDE? Mandy Shepard Broker/Owner License # 01894353 The Residence Real Estate Group (916) 213-3013 theresidencere.com Midtown owned and operated, Little Relics provides artisan and fine contemporary jewelry as well as custom and full-service repair. At the helm and leading the circus, Susan Rabinovitz, trained with Masters from around the world (over 1,000 hours with mentors) earned certified recognition as a Graduate Jeweler, Revere Academy of Jewelry Arts. Susan, also, had the esteemed privilege to be the only female competitor in Stuller’s International Battle of Benches, 2019. Visit Monday through Friday, 11—6. Saturday and Sunday visits are available by appointment only. In an effort to continuously provide quality service, Susan is currently accepted and attending GIA, Graduate Gemologist Program (eta completion fall 2022). Susan Rabinovitz Owner Little Relics 1111 24th St. #103 (Near K St. around the corner from Tres Hermanas) (916) 346-4615 littlerelics.com

Destination Aesthetics™ is Northern California’s premier medical spa that specializes in non-surgical treatments for the face and body. Shawna graduated from UCSF as a nurse practitioner and received her master’s degree in 2002. Destination Aesthetics™ opened in November, 2011. Shawna and her team elevated Destination Aesthetics into one of the fastest growing cosmetic practices in the United States, achieving a top 4 ranking out of 40,000+ accounts nationwide with Allergan, the manufacturer of BOTOX®, in less than 8 years. In the last 10 years, DA™ has expanded to 5 locations and employs over 45 team members. As a master injector and Allergan® educator, she has trained hundreds of aesthetic providers on the craft of cosmetic injectables. In 2019, she was an honoree of the Sacramento Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business award and was published as one of the top 100 notable business leaders in 2021 by Sacramento Magazine. Shawna is married to her high school sweetheart and has two amazing teenagers. Shawna’s message: “Eliminate the word vanity. Doing something for yourself that makes you happy is not being vain. It’s simply empowering.” Shawna Chrisman CEO Destination Aesthetics™ EL DORADO HILLS ELK GROVE FOLSOM ROSEVILLE SACRAMENTO (916) 844-4913 destinationaesthetics.com

One thing that has remained since the inception of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty is our renowned agents and their dedication to serving the community. We are esteemed to present these amazing women who led our brokerage for the year of 2021! With an average of 20 years’ experience and nearly $300M in combined sales for the year alone, these ladies are leading all over the Greater Sacramento Region. From Davis to the Sierra Foothills and everywhere in between, these ladies are powerhouses in all our local markets. Each of them with a drive guiding their business, a dedication to servicing their clients, a strong desire to support their communities, a commitment to preserve ethics, and a devotion to provide the ultimate white glove service. We could name endless ways these ladies impact the community, but to highlight a few, Cherie Schaller and Lisa Paragary, who are ranked amongst the top 100 agents in the Greater Sacramento Region and Kathi Jobson, founder of Realtors Who Shrine, who has donated over $100k to the Shriners Hospitals for Children — Northern California. With over 150 agents, offices in Sacramento and Placer counties, and $750M in sales volume across our brokerage in 2021, our goal as a company remains to exceed client expectations, present world-class service, build lasting relationships locally and globally, and redefine domestic bliss. The combination of our agent’s work ethic and regional knowledge, along with the reach and support of our international network helps us to provide our clients with expertise wherever they are and wherever they desire to be. Pictured, Cherie Schaller, Mercedeh Sheik, Kathi Jobson, Sara Raudelunas, Marlease Sewell, Kacey Wake, Lyn Adams, Lisa Paragary, Tami Condie, Kim Nicols, Julie Fletcher, Brandi Beckstein and Tricia Rossi. Not pictured but still leading our brokerage in production, Judy Richardson and Lisa Lyford. Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty Roseville 9217 Sierra College Boulevard, Suite 120 Roseville, California 95661 Sacramento 2277 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Suite 460 Sacramento, California 95825 Corporate Phone Number (916) 784-7444 Nicksadeksir.com

Women currently represent nearly 60 percent of the real estate community, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. This makes the real estate industry a very attractive one for women to grow successful careers. Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is home to some of the top women who are influencers and leaders in the industry. The company regularly celebrates and recognizes women who are at the top of the field, including President of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California, Jennifer Lind and Regional Vice President for the Sacramento and Tahoe regions, Terri Briggs. Additionally, the company proudly touts elite female talent leading the helm at branch offices and affiliated sales agents. These professionals are stewards in their community, leaders within their local and state real estate associations and entrepreneur extraordinaires. The women of Coldwell Banker® embody the characteristics of success with tenacity, confidence, expertise and knowledge of business. To fully support these business leaders, the Coldwell Banker brand launched the What Moves Her™ initiative for women in the real estate industry to help develop their leadership abilities and fully realize their professional development goals. This initiative shines a spotlight on women who are leading in their company, their business and their community —with the goal of inspiring and supporting all women to find their path for success in real estate. To learn more about Coldwell Banker and its affiliated sales professionals, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. For more details on Coldwell Banker’s What Moves Her initiative, visit www.coldwellbankerwomen. com. The Women of Coldwell Banker REALTORS® Coldwell Banker Realty of Northern California ColdwellBankerWomen.com ColdwellBankerHomes.com

Dr. Morris leads an expert team that provides and develops the most advanced imaging capabilities—such as the world’s first total-body PET scanner, EXPLORER, which can provide images of the entire body in seconds. The Cal Aggie alumna is an internation­ally recognized expert in breast imaging and a pioneer in high-risk breast cancer screening, who’s written more than 230 papers and five books in collaboration with colleagues. She believes that focusing on early detection is the future of cancer care, and has conducted extensive research optimizing use of MRI and other newer techniques to spot malignancies early. Dr. Morris is also a breast cancer survivor herself, treated here at UC Davis. “My own personal journey has only strengthened my resolve to give women the best possible chance of surviving breast cancer by getting them access to the best possible screening technology,” she says. Her radiology department is a key player in the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institutedesignated center serving the Central Valley and inland Northern California. Its specialists provide care for more than 100,000 adults and children every year, and access to more than 200 active clinical trials at any given time. Dr. Morris joined UC Davis Health from New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she was chief of breast imaging services. She was also a professor of radiology at Weill Cornell Medical College and the Larry Norton Endowed Chair. Elizabeth Anne Morris, M.D. Chair, UC Davis Department of Radiology UC Davis Health Radiology 4860 Y Street, Suite 3100 Sacramento, CA (916) 734-0655 health.ucdavis.edu

Kim Eichorn REALTOR® Kim is a proud third generation Yolo County REALTOR®. Her grandfather, L.W. Scarlett, served as President of the Yolo county Association of REALTORS® (YCAR) in 1929. Her mother, Peggy Scarlett Eichorn, served in the same role in 1990. Continuing the family tradition, Kim began her real estate career in 1994, worked closely with her mom for many years and gained valuable experience and knowledge from one of the best in the business. In 2016 Kim served as YCAR president. DAVIS’ #1 AGENT SINCE 2017 You can trust Kim to skillfully lead you through the complex process of selling and buying real estate where experience matters. DRE# 01196250 Real Estate Runs in the Family Kim Eichorn, Lyon Real Estate Where Experience Matters. (530) 304-4947 keichorn@golyon.com KimEichorn.com

Willo Salons is Northern California’s premier hair salon with locations in Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Roseville & Sacramento. They are proud to be one of Aveda’s top accounts focusing on environmental leadership with the use of 100% vegan Aveda products. Sarina Paulson and her team place a significant focus on continued education to stay current with the latest trends and techniques. Addressing each guest’s hair care needs while maintaining hair integrity is a cornerstone of their services. From haircuts, color services and extensions, the Willo Salon team focuses on providing the highest level of service with each visit. Sarina is extremely proud of her team for their dedication and commitment to their guests and looks forward to expanding their team as they continue to grow. The Willo Salon team would like to thank the community of Sacramento for their continued support and looks forward to seeing you in their chairs! Sarina Paulson Owner/CEO Willo Aveda Salons Elk Grove Fair Oaks Roseville Sacramento (916) 282-4700 willosalons.com

Tiffany L. Andrews, CWLS, CFLS is a Certified Family Law Specialist and Child Welfare Law Specialist who has been practicing in dependency law since 2006 and in family law since 2008. She is one of the few dual specialists that actually specialize in these two areas of practice, together! Ms. Andrews has offices in both Folsom, CA and Fairfield, CA and practices throughout the greater Sacramento area. Her office is an award-winning local family law practice having won 2019 Best of the Best in the City of Folsom with the Folsom Telegraph, 2019 Top Lawyer in Family Law in Sacramento Magazine and 2018 AVVO Client’s Choice Award. Ms. Andrews has remained a designated Super Star for 2018 and 2019 with Super Lawyers for the past 5 years running! In Ms. Andrews’s downtime she enjoys spending time with her 3 children, traveling and volunteering her time to work on legislation to strive to close the gap between the two legal systems she practices in, i.e. dependency and family law. Ms. Andrews believes very strongly that “the same similarly abused child should NOT be treated differently depending upon which system ends up protecting the child!” Tiffany L. Andrews CWLS, CFLS Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. 6611 Folsom-Auburn Rd., Suite H Folsom, CA 95630 (916) 790-8440 Office (916) 988-8440 Fax tlalawoffice.com

What started as a job quickly became a love for the industry. There is something magical about being able to be there for people and having the opportunity to make them feel beautiful, loved, and cared for. We have been working for Hoshall’s Salon and Spa for over 40+ years. When Bill Hoshall decided to retire, it was a natural transition for us to become owners. We are a team-based salon and spa dedicated to education. It is not just about one person and what they can do, it is about the whole staff sharing their craft, being creative, and supporting each other. Becoming owners has given us the opportunity to honor the people we serve. Kathy Fennessy Mary Celine Brigham Owners Hoshall’s Salon & Spa 6608 Folsom-Auburn Rd., Suite 4 Folsom, CA 95630 hoshalls.com Family and quality of life brought Sommer Peterson back to her home town of Fair Oaks after two decades in San Francisco. There, she successfully created vibrant social destinations and brought her award-winning farm to fork food and craft cocktail concept to the quaint town of Fair Oaks to add to the revitalization in the Village. Shangri-la is a modern-day oasis inspired by vintage Palm Springs. Sommer Peterson Owner/GM Shangri-la Fair Oaks 7960 Winding Way Fair Oaks, CA 95628 shangrilafairoaks.com A trusted and kind real estate professional for the past 14 years, Kareen Newman’s proven track record is testimony to her solid understanding of the Sacramento region and all that it has to offer. A Masters Club member, Kareen also has a five star rating with RealSatisfied and Realtor.com. Kareen is also a transplant from New York City which gives her a personal understanding of the excitement, fear and challenges that come with relocating to a new city. Kareen Newman REALTOR® DRE# 01806429 | PCAR Lyon Real Estate Services (916) 677-9932 knewman@golyon.com

One in a Million—That beautiful smile she beams is only the beginning of the Ashley Joves story! A devoted wife, loving mother, fantastic dentist, spunky community leader and gifted business owner are just some of what sets her apart. After working many years as a dentist, she took a leap of faith in 2017 and opened her own practice, Smile & Company in Folsom. Her practice has been so successful she is opening another office in Roseville. Ashley’s mission in life is not only excellent dentistry, but to support women and spark joy in her patients, family and acquaintances alike. Her exuberance is transforming not only the dental visit experience for her staff and patients, but also the lives of women through her extracurricular passion of empowering women. As a powerful advocate for women, Ashley founded the Little Black Dress Podcast where she’s bravely poured her emotions into the production offering a platform for women to connect and share their amazing stories, trials and triumphs. In today’s age of social media and the false appearance of 24/7 perfection, she wants people to know that it’s normal to not be perfect all the time. With her open, honest and relatable stories and her huge heart, she has a way of making the people around her feel at ease, comfortable, and most importantly, not alone. So while Ashley helps you get your outward smile beaming brightly, Ashley also has a special way of making you smile on the inside, too. Ashley Joves Dentist Smile & Co. 309 Natoma St., Folsom, CA 95630 (916) 500-4577 smileandcompany.com

Jennifer Hartman King is the founder and President of Hartman King PC. After serving as Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary to California Governor Gray Davis and honing her craft at multiple large law firms, she launched the firm in early 2014. Jennifer has received numerous awards for excellence in her fields of expertise. For example, has received Sacramento Business Journal’s prestigious “Best of the Bar” award every year since its inception, and she has been selected as a “Top Lawyer” by Sacramento Magazine every year the award has been issued. She has also been named among the Top 100 Lawyers in Northern California by Northern Califor- Jennifer Hartman King, Esq. President JHartmanKing@HartmanKingLaw.com at Hartman King PC and joined the firm in 2016. In 2021, Alanna received Sacramento Busi- Alanna Lungren, Esq. ness Journal’s distinguished 40 Under 40 award. Principal nia Super Lawyers every year since 2014 and was listed among the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Northern California and Top 25 Lawyers in Sacramento in 2017. Alanna Lungren is a Principal Hartman King PC proudly represents clients ranging from Fortune 100 trailblazers to some of ALungren@HartmanKingLaw.com the most visionary drivers of our economy. Together with their team, Jennifer and Alanna rep- Hartman King PC resent business, agriculture, and industry clients in a wide range of environmental and regulatory matters, including providing compliance advice, defending agency enforcement actions, 520 Capitol Mall, Ste. 750 Sacramento, CA 95814 and handling complex civil litigation. hartmankinglaw.com

I’ve had the pleasure of serving wonderful clients throughout California in my real estate career. Every client is important to me, and I strive to provide excellent service and attention to every client. During a life-changing transaction, the little details matter the most. I aim to be the source of information and professional advice for customers unsure of what steps are necessary. Let me help you achieve your goals. I am fluent in French and Portuguese. Nancy Teixeira-Jenson REALTOR® | DRE #02009731 | SAR Coldwell Banker Realty (916) 350-0602 nancy.jenson@cbnorcal. com Dana Hawkins is a top producing REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Realty, member of the Sacramento & Yolo County Associations Master’s Clubs and a Certified Luxury Marketing Specialist. Intrigued by real estate, Dana began her career planning to work part-time as an agent while raising three children and creating specialty food products, distributed nationally to stores such as Williams Sonoma. “I thought I’d sell a few houses a year.” That was over twenty years ago. Seems she has more than one recipe for success. “Real estate sales require some yin and yang—knowledge and precision, along with creativity, patience, the ability to listen and some intuition. And, of course, always with a desire of achieving the client’s goal. I continue to be honored and excited to provide these qualities to my clients. It’s a recipe I love!” Dana Hawkins Global Luxury Specialist DRE # 01318897 (530) 219-5076 dana.hawkins@cbnorcal.com DanaHawkinsRealEstate.com