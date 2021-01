LARRY IS PLAYING SANTA THIS YEAR WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE DEAL 10/ off 24 PK Cans $ MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA FÕ 306.694.1322 “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWS” For the entire month of December FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 Volume 13, Issue 52 | Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Annual SCRAPS calendar honouring essential workers alongside their feline rescues Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS Larissa Kurz SALES • SERVICE • INSTALLATION Specialized in Energy Efficient Furnaces Custom Sheet Metal Work We Service ALL Makes and Models THE WEARHOUSE Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw The annual calenSCRAPS will also be dar fundraiser for sharing each month’s SCRAPS Moose Jaw calendar spread on is taking a new twist their Facebook page, on its usual feline apto share the project’s preciation, instead message more widely. featuring local frontThe calendars are line workers alongside available for $20 each, their SCRAPS rescue with all of the funds or foster cats. going to the organiza“We wanted to bring tion’s work in taking awareness to all of care of the city’s stray the people who are cat population and it's providing essential trap and neuter proservices on the frontgram. lines during the panThey can be purchased demic [because] so at several placesamany people on those round Moose Jaw, infront lines have had to cluding both local anstep forward and they imal hospitals, various did it with dedication, pet supply stores, and grace and determinaother local businesses. tion,” said coordinaThey can also be found tor Ann Marciszyn. The front cover of the 2021 SCRAPS calendar features a pair of stray kittens held at the SCRAPS retail “It's a thank you to in the hands of their foster. (supplied) boutique in the Town all the workers during n’ Country Mall, rethe pandemic who’ve named the Santa looked after our health and wellbeing and economy. They’re the Claws Boutique for the holiday season. heroes in our view.” The boutique has just expanded its operating hours to be open SunThe theme this year is “Rescue Me,” said Marciszyn, which serves days, in addition to the usual Thursday, Friday and Saturday hours, as a tribute to both the rescued stray cats SCRAPS has helped and and still stocks plenty of cat-related items for purchase in support the individuals who have served the community in other ways. of SCRAPS. “Our calendar cover highlights some of our rescued kittens in the In addition to the calendar fundraiser, SCRAPS has a few other hands of their rescuers, and the months show people who provided ways for residents to lend a helping hand. frontline care and were also part of our organization in some way, A silent auction fundraiser is also currently available at the Santa either by being a foster or adopting a SCRAPS cat,” said Mar- Claws Boutique, with bidding open until Dec. 23 on donated items like a collectible walking doll from the ‘60s, framed prints from ciszyn. Every month in the new 2021 SCRAPS calendars highlights a dif- local artists and more. ferent essential service, including health care, restaurants, grocery SCRAPS volunteers will also be set up in the mall on Dec. 24 services, members from 15 Wing Moose Jaw, religious leaders, offering gift-wrapping services by donation from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can also donate their recycling to SCRAPS, either by emergency services and more. The month of January will feature team members from the Moose bringing their recyclables to the organization or through the SarJaw Animal Clinic and Bellamy Animal Hospital, to kick off the can Drop n’ Go service by using the SCRAPS account. year. The back shows off some of the adoptable cats currently in “We’re really thankful to the community for continuing to support us,” said Marciszyn. “We have a lot of people who work hard SCRAPS’ care. “It's about how the rescue comes full circle,” said Marciszyn. “The and give us a lot of support financially animals need our help, and I think the animals have given us sup- and through fostering and adopting our port as well. So many [people] are stuck in their houses, and cats cats.” have helped us by giving entertainment and companionship.” MLA Lumsden-Morse Constituency lumsdenmorse.mla@sasktel.net Help support the Salvation Army Stocking Fund. Donations can be dropped off at the Moose Jaw Express 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Vanier entrepreneurship class presents large donation to Moose Jaw Food Bank Larissa Kurz The group of entrepreneurship students from Vanier Collegiate have made a large donation to the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank, after selling custom apparel products for just one week this fall. The group of 28 students total created an apparel line called Lonesome Road Co. as their business venture this year, which featured a selection of hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts designed by the class and printed through a partnership with local business The Shop. Lonesome Road Co. sold over 340 clothing items to students and families at Vanier during a limited one-week window, more than doubling their initial goal of selling 150 items. The students then chose to donate all profits from their venture to the local food bank. The cheque presented to food bank development manager Jason Moore totalled $4,200, presented by Grace Waldenberger, Trinity Andries, Jewellyn McDonald and Nick Daley on behalf of the rest of the company. “We decided that since [the food bank] wasn’t able to get as many donations this year or the money they usually collect from the Halloween food drive, that this would be a good place for us to give to,” said Andries. L-R: Trinity Andries with the donation cheque of $4,200, Grace Waldenberger, food bank development manager Jason Moore, Jewellyn McDonald and Nick Daley. Vanier has been participating in the Entrepreneurship 30 course for a number of years, overseen by teacher Christa Lapointe, although things were a little different this year because of the pandemic. With COVID-19 and the unique circumstances it has caused, the class was somewhat limited in terms of production and distribution opportunities. Lonesome Road Co. only sold their apparel for a week, unlike past entrepreneurship companies who produced and marketed their products for months. “It was kind of a fast pace, with the pressure, but it was good because we learned so much in such a short amount of time,” said McDonald. Waldenberger said that the biggest takeaway from this year’s business venture was perfecting the skill of teamwork, with such a large group of students working together to come up with an idea and implement it. But the students who participated still feel like it was a rousing success, and there was more interest in Lonesome Road Co. products than they anticipated — with several businesses stepping up to partner with the class and interest in purchasing items expressed from all over the community. “It was very different, but also very exciting to learn this new stuff,” said Waldenberger. “With COVID, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to do anything, so it was very excited when we found out we could.” Cranberry Collective expanding with opening of new retail consignment storefront Larissa Kurz Cranberry Collective owner Christine Keck is more than excited to debut a second storefront to add to the shopping opportunities in Moose Jaw’s downtown: a consignment store for high-quality retail clothing. Opening on Dec. 18, Cranberry Consignment will take any high-quality new or gently used clothing, shoes and accessories from individuals looking to clean out their closets and display them in the new store’s location on the fourth floor in the Hammond Building for resale. The new second location will operate like a typical consignment store, offering a space for customers to peruse a selection of secondhand clothing while also doing all of the legwork for those looking to get rid of their own items. Once their item sells, the consignor will receive payment in the form of either an e-transferred total or store credit that can be used at both Cranberry Consignment and its sister business Cranberry Collective, either in store or as a gift card for online. “It's a way for people to get a little bit of money for their clothes,” said Keck. “And I think everyone loves getting something new, so maybe they can sell some of their old clothes and then buy something new.” Keck said Cranberry Collective is looking specifically for brand-name clothing in very good condition, and staff will sort through potential items before putting them up on shelves to ensure quality. “We want stuff with what we call brand value, so not fast fashion but things that hold their value and are a bit better quality. We also want things that are in really good Cranberry Consignment, located on the fourth floor of the Hammond Building, is a new secondhand consignment shop and sister storefront to local business Cranberry Collective. shape,” said Keck. “We’ll sort through the items on the initial drop-off and choose what we want to keep, and then they’ll have the option to take back what we don’t keep or they can leave it and we’ll donate it elsewhere.” The storefront is an expansion of an online version of the idea on Instagram, which Keck launched about a month ago to a great response — so she decided to build on the clear interest. “We had really good interest and we got a lot of stock from people in the community,” said Keck. “So we found a space in the Hammond Building [for] a cute little shop for consignment clothing.” The official soft opening wasset for last week, and Cranberry Consignment already has lots of items available including clothing, shoes still in boxes, and even a collection of Mat & Nat and Kate Spade purses. Cranberry Consignment will be the only consignment clothing store of this kind in Moose Jaw, with other spots like the Salvation Army and Rainbow Retro Thrift Shop stocking their shelves by donation. Experts have been seeing a huge surge in interest in the secondhand retail industry lately, said Keck, with resale retail as a sector growing exponentially more in comparison to its traditional counterpart. Customers are becoming more and more conscious about sustainable shopping, she continued, and secondhand retail is something very on-trend right now. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A3 Greg Lawrence Saskatchewan Party MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow Honour the memory of a loved one with a memorial gift to support the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. (306) 694-0373 • www.mjhf.org year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To control the spread of the virus and protect one another, we are asking you to stay apart and limit your social interactions. 306-694-1001 • 412 Lillooet Street West • greglawrencemla@sasktel.net Youth uses craft skills to help others have a merry Christmas Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express All Aspen Williams wants to do is help Moose Jaw’s less fortunate residents have a merry Christmas, so she has put her craft-making skills to work to help brighten people’s days. Williams, 8, started a Facebook page called Aspen’s Crafts for a Cause, where she sells ornaments for $5 each that are made from various items such as small bells, Christmas lights, flowers, and other materials. All the proceeds raised will go to Riverside Mission. So far, Williams has sold nearly 500 ornaments since starting her campaign in ear- Examples of some of the crafts that Aspen Williams has made. Photo courtesy Asly December. The last day to purchase the pen’s Crafts for a Cause Facebook page ornaments is Dec. 21; you can purchase them through the Facebook page or visit terest with her mother. She liked the idea to have that,” she said. Sahara Spa or Cornell Design and Land- so much that she decided to do it as well. The response from the public has been She enjoys making crafts since it’s fun great, Williams added. She hopes to make scaping. as much money as possible before preWilliams explained that she came up with and it keeps her busy. the idea after looking at pictures on Pin- “… Everybody at Christmastime de- senting the money to Riverside Mission at serves a hot meal and it’s really important the end of her campaign. Aspen Williams, 8, is making homemade crafts and giving the proceeds to Riverside Mission. Photo courtesy Aspen’s Crafts for a Cause Facebook page Central students make annual donation to SCRAPS to help raise local awareness Larissa Kurz Students from Central Collegiate recently made a donation to the local SCRAPS organization, to support the work volunteers do for stray cats around the city and to raise awareness for the group’s cause. Teacher Ray Rawlyk organizes the charity campaign each year, collecting donations from willing students at Central to provide to local animal aid organizations in Moose Jaw. “We’ve been doing this for the past few years [and] the kids come together and give cash to raise money for SCRAPS,” said Rawlyk. This year’s donation totalled $500, which Rawlyk and the students were pleased to see as many volunteer-based groups like SCRAPS have had to curtail their usual fundraising events because of the pandemic this year. The recent donation to SCRAPS is just the first, said Rawlyk. He will be continuing to collect donations from students throughout the rest of the year for later donations to Free to Be Me Animal Sanc- Students from Central Collegiate after their recent donation to the local SCRAPS organization in Moose Jaw. (supplied) tuary and Running Wild Rescue. “This year’s a little different because we’re trying to raise awareness not only for SCRAPS but for other organizations as well, that didn’t get funding from other sources,” said Rawlyk. “Most of the need for organizations like SCRAPS comes from vet bills, so we try to raise money to help with that.” Conditions ripe for NorthForAmerican drought Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Weather expert Drew Lerner says North American farmers might be in for a prolonged period of dry weather. The continent is overdue for a long drought, having experienced them in the 1930, the 1950s and the 1980s. This year’s dry spell could start the drought, he told the Western Producer. Agreeing he doesn’t have enough evidence to say “this is it,” Lerner pointed to factors that make a multi-year drought possible. This year’s dry weather comes after two successive years of record moisture fall in the U.S. and Mexico. The La Nina current weather cycle, associated with dry winters, is in full swing. Occurring after a solar minimum, as it has, La Nina tends to last a few years. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation, a longlived form of La Nina, shows signs of going negative which makes for dry North American weather. For Canada, some escape is possible as the drought pushes jet streams and wet weather north. Extreme drought is shown on the U.S. drought map for the lower and western half of the country. The goal of the annual campaign is to raise more awareness about both the work these organizations do for the benefit of local animals in need, as well as to offer financial support to help that work succeed. Rawlyk said he usually sees good engagement from students to support the donations, which he hopes will also foster a spark of generosity in the students moving forward, especially towards local volunteer groups. “I think there’s a sense of caring [for unwanted animals] in Moose Jaw, and I think that’s going to grow because of what we’re trying to do,” said Rawlyk. “Hopefully, as some of these kids get older, they’ll be able to foster some animals or help out in some way. It’s about raising awareness of good, solid grassroots organizations that exist in the city.”

I can’t imagine anyone oblivious to the repercussions of the restrictions that society has had to undertake to keep healthy, maintain a sense of normalcy when nothing at all seems normal, provide for their households when the work is gone and still remain optimistic in it all. Joan Ritchie My heart especially goes out to our EDITOR aged population living in seniors’ residences, many on their own without anyone to hold them and assure them that things will be ok. They are left in their own small world and told to stay in their rooms without any social stimulation or encouragement; quite different than the single folk out there in society who are allowed to join another family for a total of five. And may I add, they aren’t as resilient as the young and may not have the days, weeks or months to spare to live through it all. As I have previously mentioned before, my mother passed away in June and albeit her health was deteriorating and she was quite fragile, I believe she lost hope because of the lack of attention and physical contact that she was used to from her loving family. From March onward, no one was allowed into our folks’ suite in the full-care facility to see them, only occasional fence visits with a bird’s eye view at best. For that I blame COVID for stealing her from us. Now my concern is for dad. In September he moved into an independent living seniors’ residence with the ability to socialize and adapted very well to his new surroundings. That made us especially optimistic that he would rebound well as he thrives on being able to shoot the breeze with others, is generally optimistic and good-natured. But again, COVID is stealing this senior’s wellbeing, leaving him almost in a state of hopelessness as he still grieves for the loss of his wife of 65 years without any hands-on support. Christmas Day will be exactly six months since mom passed away. He has not been able to venture out of his three room suite for almost a month, alone and isolated from the world except for his phone/facetime conversations with family. This is a grievous situation for us all but in it all, our hope is in the Christ child that was born in Bethlehem so long ago. Whether we live or we die, our eternal hope is that we can put our trust in Him to keep us, whatever the situation may be. And in whatever situation you may find yourself, my hope is that the gift that God gave the world that first Christmas will give you hope to keep-on-keeping on to better days ahead. ************** Assumptions may not always be accurate Last week in my editorial I made comments regarding the new table that city administration is sitting behind thinking it was a recent extravagant expenditure. TO THE EDITOR Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. Re: The 2021 budget exercise - Making a little go further First of all , hats off to Jason Antonio for bringing the citizens of MJ great information regarding a preliminary look at our 2021 budget. Sad to see it looks like our taxes could be going up AGAIN. Dawn Luhning and Heather Eby (probably other councillors as well) don’t agree with the proposal made by our Finance Director Brian Acker and City Manager Jim Puffalt. As These gentlemen seem to agree that our taxes should go up each year to offset rising costs it’s not surprising that they support budget increases rather than improvements in efficiency . I DO NOT AGREE WITH THIER THINKING! Good budgeting is a way to manage expenses for the good of the corporation , in this case the citizens of Moose Jaw. It requires all managers to examine their operations with an eye towards improving efficiencies and reducing their dept’s overhead. It pushes efficiency down within an organization and makes all managers accountable. Budgeting should be informative and actionable , cooperation is key after all we all live and work in this city , it’s in our best interests to get it right. I think council should be setting the bar , setting the climate up or down and passing this on to the various dept’s so that they would have it prior to their own deliberations. Some would be equal to and some would likely be over or under your plan but if the total is agreeable the plan would work. Negotiation can be a wonderful tool. To make any budget work accountability must be part of the equation . We assessed a 25% weighting to adherence to budget as an accountability and this formed part of the managers year end review results and salary administration programs. They paid attention. Enough , I could go on but I’d rather address the thinking of Brian and Jim the two people presenting the numbers. Whether you are managing a big complex budget or a relatively simple one such as your home the exercise is the same. Money comes in and money goes out we determine how much we can afford to spend on each budgetary item and make sure the total does not exceed our available dollars. An increase in costs has to be dealt with , it’s how you accomplish this that makes us managers , you can’t simply throw your hands in the air and Re: Christmas has its struggles Christmas does not mean everything is okay. Christmas means there is hope even in what may seem our darkest moment. Christmas does not end sadness or pain, but it does remind us we are not alone and there is a place to find comfort and encouragement. In the past, many faith communities have held Longest Day Services or what some call Blue Christmas Services on December 21. These services are held to encourage those who struggle with the cheerful celebrations of Christmastime; people who are dealing with a serious illness, the death of a loved one, picking up the pieces after a divorce or separation, or even the loss of a job. This year, in particular, many will struggle simply because of the Covid restrictions placed on family gatherings. Some demand more money because it may not be there, you need to manage your expenditures. For example I manage my budget as follows; - Reduce eating out entertainment - Buy groceries on special shop with a list - Reduce vacation costs - Manage the purchase of large ticket items - Keep the heat and A/C as low as - Menu plan based on portion costs - Possible .Manage the thermostat - Keep utility cost as low as possible, turn off light etc - Drive one vehicle The challenge here is for you to have each dept. go through a similar exercise , the results can be surprising.. I haven’t had a salary increase in 22 years (Retired) . If I couldn’t budget and manage what I do have I guess I’d be living in a shelter or something even worse , every tax increase you budget makes my life more difficult . think , it’s not just another couple of hundred dollars as you seem to believe it affects some of us quite differently. When you state the average rate of tax per household do you add in the following Utility bill taxes such as garbage and recycling How about the $10,000 to 15,000 water and sewer infrastructure costs There are others but this will do. Here’s a couple of items I think should be revisited ; A)The salary increases for the Mayor and council members should be spread out over five years and not one. B)The police dept. request should cancelled until such time as the Police chief can come before council and make his pitch as to why this is a needed addition to our force. Numbers per 100,000 Population or a comparison to another city means nothing to me I want to know from our chief exactly how we will benefit from this additional expenditure. Keep up the good work councillors , don’t believe everything your being told, think for yourselves and apply some logical thought to your deliberations and everything will work out. Regards, K.J.Wright people are saying there’s next year. However, for those hurting, struggling with the loss of a loved one and working their way through grief, they’re facing real situations today and need to be reminded there are people who care about them and their situation. While governments and many people are solely focused on Covid related struggles, to those who are suffering through a Blue Christmas I want to remind you you have not been forgotten. Set aside the secular Christmas and remember the real Christmas celebration brings hope in the darkness of today’s struggles. The longest night can be very long. However, Christmas does not end the night, but gives us hope for the dawn. A,W. Allan Moose Jaw What can Canadian agriculture expect from Biden administration? By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Canadian trade suffered under the EXPRESS Trump administration with impacts on agriculture from loss of dairy markets in NAFTA Two to ad hoc payments to American farmers. Hopes rest on better treatment from the Joe Biden administration. What can Canadian farmers expect from a Biden government? The Buy American sentiment is strong in both U.S. parties and could lead to pressure for Country-Of-Origin Labelling (COOL) on imported products, placing Canadian agricultural exports at risk and increasing costs. A Buy North American program is what Canadians are seeking. Under Trump the World Trade Organization (WTO) was undermined as Trump refused to nominate judges to trade panels, effectively crippling WTO’s ability to settle trade disputes. Canada has relied on the WTO for fair judgments such as telling the U.S. to end COOL. Hopefully, Biden’s administration will go back to using AGRIMART WTO for trade dispute settlements. The ad hoc payments Trump made to farmers to offset impact from Chinese trade disputes that made Canadian farmers less competitive on world markets. Will Biden continue these payments to buy farm votes as Trump did and will he improve relations with China, thus eroding some Canadian markets? Trump refused to join the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries, giving Canada an opportunity. Biden appears more willing to engage with mutual trade partnerships. That could make exports more competitive for Canada. Will Biden create another trade barrier with a carbon border tax adjustment? The adjustments — intended to eliminate advantages of imports from countries that don’t tax emissions as much — could be used as a phoney trade barrier. One non-agricultural factor is Biden’s action on the Keystone Pipeline, approved by a Trump executive order. Although Biden has personally expressed opposition to the pipeline, indications are he may have changed his mind. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A5 Wishing you a peaceful holiday season Proudly Independent. Locally Owned and Operated. 268 Mulberry Lane, Moose Jaw SK 306-693-4550 Empire School Christmas concert goes all virtual for 2020 Special video played for school, parents on Thursday featuring performances from students, staff Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express You can add Empire School to the long list of local groups and organizations who took a different approach to the Christmas season in the era of COVID-19. The school held the annual Christmas Assembly Concert on Thursday afternoon, but there wasn’t a crowded gym with parents shoulder-to-shoulder, kids in the back waiting to go on stage -- this time, it was all condensed into a neat, 35-minute-or-so video that featured dancing, Christmas song performances in sign language and other neat vignettes from the school’s six classes and staff. The project was the brainchild of Empire student support teacher Dana Ansell, who took video of each class doing their thing and compiled it all into the show, which was streamed to classrooms and to parents on Zoom on Thursday afternoon. “We decided to have the kids perform on a stage in our gym and the kids did a dance to a song since we aren’t allowed singing,” she explained. “Then there are our band performances, that ended up being cute, since we couldn’t play our instruments,” Ansell added. “So we have something like ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, and they’re acting like they’re playing it, but they don’t have their mouthpieces on and they’re wearing their masks. Cute little things like that to give parents something to watch and see their kid, something to celebrate because it’s been a long haul.” Ansell recorded each class last Friday and finalized the whole production on Wednesday afternoon, cobbling together all the performances along with bits and pieces including candid photos, quotes, Jib Job cartoons and If you look closely, something is a bit different about this performance of Good King Wenceslas by the Empire School Grade 6 band. (Zoom screenshot) some staff antics. It followed a similar format to what Empire School did for Remembrance Day, where a video production had students following a video and even laying wreaths at a cenotaph at the school entrance. The plan is to post the video on the Empire School Facebook page in the near future in order to give parents and grandparents who couldn’t watch a chance to see the Christmas concert, too. All in all, it’s a chance for some holiday fun in a time when there isn’t a whole lot of fun to be had. “Totally,” Ansell said. “And every kid loves seeing themselves, plus we won’t all have to gather and sit in a hot gymnasium and look over people’s heads to see their kid for the two minutes they’re on. They can see them on the Empire School staff perform We Wish You a Merry Christmas in the closing moments of the concert. (Zoom screenshot) The Empire School Grade 2/3 class performs Rocking Around the Christmas Tree. (Zoom screenshot). screen right there, and there won’t be transitions between classes and stuff like that… hopefully everyone will enjoy the show!” “Selfie:” Ceramics exhibit at Cultural Centre showcasing Saskatchewan potters Larissa Kurz An exhibition from the non-profit ceramicist organization Sask Terra is now on display at the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, featuring pottery pieces by artists from all over Saskatchewan. The exhibition is titled SELFIE, and it asked contributing artists to interpret the theme in their own individual ways “My Floral Selfie” by Paula Cooley, inspired by the Instagram trend of selfies staged among flowers. to create a series of interesting pieces. SELFIE is comprised of 22 ceramic pieces from 10 different artists, submitted to Sask Terra jurors Ken Wilkinson and Lorraine Sutter for selection in the show, including Saskatoon potters Teresa Bzowy and Lorraine Sutter. Jenny Diller, known for her horsehair pottery, is also featured and jurors named “It's All About Me” by Watrous potter Linda Leslie as best in show. Pieces in the show range from wheel-thrown vessels to hand-sculpted work, glazed in varying techniques in a myriad of colours. Each piece represents the artist’s own perspective of what “selfie” means to them. SELFIE debuted at the beginning of December and will remain available to view until Jan. 16. Sask Terra was founded in 1997 and operates as a non-profit to develop and promote the works of local Saskatchewan ceramic artists. Both professional and non-professional artists from all over Saskatchewan are welcome to become members of the organization. The Mosaic Art Gallery is located on the main floor of the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre and is open Tuesday SHOE REPAIR Muk Luks & Moccasins 606 Main St N. 306.692.0733 • 306.631.4443 Montana Silversmiths Wrangler Jeans & Shirts Hondo Boots • Boulet • Brahma Justin • Tony Lama • OK Corral • Belts SELFIE, an exhibition from Sask Terra featuring 10 artists, is now on show at the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre. through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission cost to visit the gallery. Wilson’s Watch, Clock & Jewelery Repair & Coins Hours of Operation Mon - Fri 9:30am - 3:00pm Closed for Lunch from 12:00 - 1:00 361 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK - Downstairs 306-691-0646 Downstairs in the City Square Mall Great Selection of Christmas Decorations Ring & Jewelery Repair Buy Silver & Gold Watch Battery Coins & Paper Money

Congratulations New Parents!

Shermay & Adrian Albea of Moose Jaw December 14, 2020, 9:53 am Male 7lbs, 2oz Sarah & Trevor Marshall of Moose Jaw December 16, 2020, 5:37 pm Female 6lbs, 12oz Riley & Willie Legare of Moose Jaw December 15, 2020, 10:05 pm Male 6lbs, 6oz

Donation to Salvation Army Submitted by Mary Lee Roney The Moose Jaw Cycle Assoc. donated toques, mitts and a cheque for Christmas hampers and gifts to Cadet Ward. The Association supports the Salvation Army with proceeds from annual Swap meet, Toy Run and Steak night.

Cresenthia & Carson Bender of Rockglen December 17, 2020, 10:28 am Female 7lbs, 11oz

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as each Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. Prairie South School Division Higher carbon tax could increase energy costs for PSSD Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The carbon tax increased the cost of natural gas for Prairie South School Division last year, and that expense will rise even further with more increases scheduled for the future. The Liberal federal government introduced the carbon tax on April 1, 2019, and set the rate at $20 per tonne. That rate then increased to $30 per tonne this year and will reach $50 per tonne by 2022. The federal government recently announced that it would increase the cost per tonne to $170 per tonne by 2030. This will further raise the cost of gasoline, natural gas home heating and other goods dependent on fossil fuels. Trustees with Prairie South School Division (PSSD) discussed the potential ramifications of an increase during their December board meeting. Electricity Total consumption of electricity and total costs for electricity has decreased during the past five years, explained department manager Darren Baiton. In 2015-16, the division consumed just under 800,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), which decreased to roughly 560,000 kWh in 2019-20. Consumption levels spiked briefly in 2017-18 to nearly 1.2 million kWh since the division was upgrading A.E. Peacock Collegiate and power was running 24/7. Meanwhile, five years ago, electricity costs were just under $1.1 million; more than $1.15 million in 2017-18; and decreased to roughly $1,025,000 last school year. From Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020, Peacock consumed the most electricity per day at more than 2,000 kWh, followed by Central Collegiate at 1,000 kWh. Natural gas The division’s total consumption of natural gas has hovered around two million cubic metres per year, with consumption above that mark in 2015-16 and below that mark in 2019-20, Baiton said. The cost of consuming natural gas was roughly $520,000 five years ago but dropped to about $459,000 four years. It has then slowly risen since 2017-18 from roughly $480,000 to just under $520,000 last year. Peacock consumed the most natural gas per day in 2019-20, at 20 gigajoules (GJ), followed by Riverview Collegiate at more than 14 GJ per day. One positive thing is that, since 2015-16, the buildings department has replaced 80 per cent of the lighting within the division with LED bulbs, said Baiton. PSSD was fortunate this year to receive federal funding from the Climate Action Incentive Plan (CAIF), which was put into the lighting program and “gives us excellent energy payback and costs back to the division.” Trustee concerns Prairie South has paid more in natural gas costs since the carbon tax was introduced in 2019, said trustee Lew Young. He was concerned about how that would affect the division, especially when the board of education works to find savings every year. Baiton said that he was reluctant two years ago to provide the graphs that showed how much PSSD had consumed and paid for natural gas. However, he then realized he needed to provide that data to show trustees that the division was doing everything to save money on energy management. “But then it was like deflating the balloon when we brought up the next chart (of to- tal costs for natural gas consumption),” he added. Young hoped that division administration could provide the total amount of money PSSD paid toward the carbon tax. He also wondered if the board would receive a carbon tax rebate. In response, education director Tony Baldwin said division administration could create a document showing how much has been paid on the carbon tax. It would be easy to find the percentage and apply it against the division’s natural gas, electricity and fuel costs from last year. “We have worked that into the budgeting process … ,” he said. The division won’t receive a direct rebate but will receive carbon tax-related funding through CAIF, Baldwin continued. However, the Ministry of Education might see that extra funding and could remove it from PSSD’s preventative maintenance and renewal (PMR) budget, which goes to upgrading schools. This means, he added, that the board will have to advocate to keep that PMR money. The leading auto makers by revenue are surprising with Toyota’s $280.5 billion taking top spot. Germany’s Volkswagen comes second, some $5 billion behind while Germany’s Daimler placed third at $189.2 billion revenues. Ford was fourth with $149.2 billion sales. Next came Honda, $214.2 billion, followed by GM at $137.6 billion. An industry once dominated by American manufacturers has changed as better built foreign models gained traction. GM was followed by China’s SAIC at $121.1 billion and Italy’s Fiat Chrysler also at $121.2 billion. Number 10 on the list is Germany’s BMW at $116.6 billion. Revenues fail to match value. Electric vehicle maker Tesla is valued at $751 billion, yet has only $24 billion sales. Obviously the hype over Elon Musk’s invention and enthusiasm on the future of electric vehicles has driven Tesla’s price into thin oxygen territory. Comparing the value of a company to the revenues is one way of selecting candidates to explore for investment. A mature slow growth company should be valued at one to two times revenues while fast growers’ values range between three and five times. Small fast growing companies’ value can range to 10 times revenues. Anything outside these multiples signals the market over-valuation of the stock, and requires a close eye on the stock. Tesla, by contrast, is valued at a whopping 31 times revenues — almost 2.7 times revenue leading Toyota. By this measure almost half of the 10 biggest global vehicle makers’ values range between 2.1 times and 2.3 times revenues. Toyota is an exception, at 1.3 times revenues. China’s SAIC Motors is valued lowest at .34 times $91.5 billion sales. VW, Ford and Fiat Chrysler are valued the highest in the top 10. Ford sells at 3.85 times revenues; Fiat is 3.63 times and VW is 3.1 times. Honda sells at 2.8 times. Once a potential candidate is chosen, the homework starts. Why is the company undervalued? Does it have the technology to compete in an industry where the petroleum fired engine is losing power to the electric vehicle? Does the company have the financial clout to finance a wholesale change in technology and demand? CAUTION: Remember when investing, consult your adviser and do your homework before buying any security. Bizworld does not recommend investments. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A9 COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE M & M Glass with Class and M&M Hair and Body Salon • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on ! @mjminutemuffler Diamond K CUSTOM CABINE TS We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and we thank you for your loyal support throughout the year! Affordable Custom Made - no particle board Installations & Small Reno’s FREE in home consultations • FREE Estimates 306-690-3040 | cfkostal@hotmail.com Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express What was just another issue becomes urgent to resolve overnight The last two city council meetings of the year tried to deal with a six year old issue – the Seventh Avenue Bridge. The bridge, leading to the former Valley View Centre, two private homes and Tatawaw Park, once called the Wild Animal Park, has been closed since 2015 floods took out one of the six pilings. by Ron Walter That council first took a serious stab at resolving the matter now is unsurprising: there is no money unless taken from the cast iron water main replacement program or some other critical infrastructure need. At the first of the two meetings, the Thorn and Avery families and their lawyer David Chow appeared and made presentations after having made some in a closed meeting, not closed by their choice. Council had stalled their public presentation until it received a report from Associated Engineering. That report outlined cost estimates/options for fixing or replacing the bridge across the Moose Jaw River. The most crucial piece of the report noted the bridge is unsafe even for pedestrian traffic and could collapse from the weight of snow and ice. Council immediately ordered closure to pedestrians. Quite a number of people use the bridge to walk to Tatawaw Park while walking their dogs. Chow pointed out a less costly repair alternative. While he spoke, Coun. Dawn Luhning and Mayor Fraser Tolmie got into it with him. Luhning commented about the elephant in the room but then said she can’t talk about it anymore. The “elephant in the room” might have been the reason why the last council dragged its heels on this issue — the perception that the bridge only serves two families That is no longer true. The bridge would serve as a second exit/entrance to the residential development planned on the former Valley View Centre site by the new owner, Carpere. And it would make Tatawaw Park and the Kingsway Eco Park more accessible. Coun. Heather Eby threw a red herring into the discussion by asking how big a tax increase would be needed to replace the $3 million bridge. No bridge, no infrastructure of that size is completely replaced by increasing property taxes. The mayor demanded and did not get an apology from Chow for comments he made about the city administration not seeming to think this was urgent. Rookie councillor Jamey Logan seemed frustrated when he suggested the Avery and Thorn families should have been more cordial and “not come a-blazing with lawyers.” One wonders, would he have waited six years for a resolution if one of his business interests had similar concerns? The real elephant in the room as this Scribbler sees it is the city’s obligation under the Cities Act to provide a road accessible by police, ambulance and fire services to all property owners. At the second council session, the city manager expressed urgency to solve this matter. Lawyers a-blazing seemed to change administration and council’s tune. The whole issue could have been averted if the city had done its homework and the province had co-operated before selling Valley View Centre, merely by changing the trail around the centre from Highway Two into a legal public road. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Nature Conservancy of Canada named one of best workplaces managed by women Larissa Kurz The Nature Conservancy of Canada has been lauded as one of the best workplaces headed by a female CEO in Canada by an international certification program, topping off what the non-profit feels has been a very successful year. The 2020 list of Best Places to Work Managed by Women, organized each year by Great Place to Work, surveys companies, government agencies and charitable The Nature Conservancy of Canada saved a section of organizations across the prairie grasslands at Buffalo Pound Lake earlier this world to name the best year. (photo by Jason Bantle) workplaces each year. In addition to being a certified Great Place to Work since 2017, the NCC has been included on this list in recognition of its status as an employer of choice that has numerous leadership roles filled by women. With around 300 employees, the NCC said it has actively promoted female leadership as part of a commitment to inclusion within the organization’s work and governance. Over 52 per cent of the NCC’s senior management identify as women, said a press release, and women make up almost 70 per cent of the organization’s full-time workforce. The not-for-profit is headed by president and CEO Catherine Grenier, and the chair of the board of directors is Elana Rosenfeld — who is the CEO of Kicking Horse Coffee, also named on the best workplace list. Saskatchewan’s regional vice-president Jennifer McKillop also identifies as a woman, and said she is pleased with the recognition for the NCC. “It’s wonderful to hear that NCC earned this recognition. I believe having an inclusive culture in our workplace boosts morale and opportunity. For me personally, I value the meaningful work that NCC offers and I’m proud to lead a passionate team in a non-profit organization dedicated to conservation,” said McKillop. Great Place to Work also produces other annual lists, including one surveying the best workplaces for millennials, for youth, for women, for diversity and for giving back, as well as for select provinces in Canada and for individual industries. For more information on Great Places to Work, or to see the full lists of Best Workplaces, visit greatplacetowork.ca. 21012uu1

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A11 Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! • pressure washers • rentals • grasshoppers CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com water requirements: farm and sewer • cabin water • waterbowls Clark’s 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 Sask. extends COVID-19 masking order, adds new restrictions Larissa Kurz Saskatchewan Public Health current pandemic restrictions will remain active until January, with other new restrictions implemented throughout the rest of December. The decision came following the continued rise of positive cases and announcements of COVID-19 related deaths in the province. The purpose of the increased measures are to further reduce COVID-19 numbers in the province. “Re-open Saskatchewan guidelines have been effective at reducing transmission in those settings where we have implemented measures like restaurants and retail settings,” said Shahab, in a press release. “It’s the in-between places, the social set- tings, where COVID-19 transmission is happening. In our breakrooms and staff rooms, by inviting new people into our homes, we are letting our guard down.” The health measures that will be continuing include the mandatory mask order in all public spaces and the limit of 5 individuals in a private household gathering, Private indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members only. Single individuals will be allowed to meet with one, consistent household of less than five members. Co-parenting arrangements may continue, as will caregivers and support services in the home. Outdoor gatherings will be further limited to a maximum of ten people, with physical distancing enforced. The previous order was 30 people. Public health has declared that these measures will be extended until Jan. 15, along with all measures put in effect in December, when they will be reviewed by officials. Residents are being urged to continue to limit their contact in public spaces, with public health strongly recommending only one member of the household do essential shopping for the entire home. Non-essential interprovincial travel is also strongly discouraged at this time. Working from home is also still encouraged, but not mandated. Public spaces will see more restrictions. Casinos and bingo halls are now mandat- ed to close, while event venues, movie theatres and live performances are limited to 30 guests who must remain seated at all times. Personal services such as salons, massage therapists and other esthetics services are limited to 50 per cent capacity, including staff and clients. Beginning Dec. 25, retail services must limit capacity to 50 per cent, with large retail locations limited to 25 per cent capacity. As with all public health orders, non-compliance with any of these measures can be enforced by The Public Health Act, 1994 with fines. COVID-19 immunization of healthcare workers begins Total of 1,950 doctors, nurses and support staff to receive initial doses of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The COVID-19 vaccine is officially in Saskatchewan - and the first doses have already been given to healthcare workers in the province as of Dec. 15 at the Regina General Hospital. A total of 1,950 doctors, nurses and support staff will be the first to receive immunization against the worldwide pandemic as part of a pilot project to test the delivery and storage processes for the new vaccine. “Today is an incredibly exciting day in our fight against COVID-19, as nearly 2,000 people who have been on the frontlines delivering care since the beginning of the pandemic start being immunized with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release. “As the first health care workers in Saskatchewan receive the vaccine, I encourage all Saskatchewan residents to get vaccinated, when the vaccine is made available to them.” The first recipients of the vaccine will be healthcare workers in intensive care units, emergency departments and COVID units at the Regina General and Pasqua hospitals, along with staff at testing and assessment centres. Recipients will receive their second dose 21 days following the initial injection; the current roll-out is expected to take place over the new few days. “I have seen the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the patients I have cared for in the intensive care unit, as well as its effects on their families,” critical care physician Dr. Jeffrey Betcher said. “Accepting the vaccine is part of my responsibility as a physician. It will protect me, my patients, my colleagues, friends and family.” Dr. Betcher is to be among the first health care workers to receive the vaccine in Saskatchewan. The vaccine rollout will take place in a phased approach through the province’s Vaccine Delivery Plan. Phase One will feature a focus on immunizing priority populations who are at higher risk of exposure to the virus as well as those more at risk of serious illness and will begin later in December. The Ministry of Health will work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Athabasca Health Authority and First Nations Jurisdictions to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to priority populations. Officials are planning for the logistics of transporting, storing and distributing the vaccine as it becomes available. The second phase of the Vaccine Delivery Plan is anticipated to begin in April and will con- “Saskatchewan’s child care facilities have been an exceptional support to Saskatchewan families since the pandemic began,” said Education Minister Dustin Duncan, in a press release. “We are pleased to deliver nearly $2 million in funding to these facilities to assist them in providing safe environments for children and staff.” The funding will be used to address the It will be provided as a one-time grant of $100 per child, sourced from the Federal Safe Start Agreement developed specifically to aid the child care sector during COVID-19. The new funding will be provided in addition to ongoing provincial operating grants from the Government of Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Education. tinue priority population immunization while providing widespread vaccine access to immunize the general population. Dr. Betcher reminded people not to become complacent because of the vaccine’s arrival, noting that it is critical to continue following public health orders and practicing the basics including, frequent hand-washing, physical distancing, masking and staying home if you have symptoms. For more information on Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccine planning, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19/vaccine. Urban Cellars staff & owners would like to Thank You for your patronage throughout the past year. We hope you have a very Merry Christmas and a Healthy, Happy New Year. Sask. government pledges $2 million in COVID funding to child care facilities We hope to see you during the holidays. Larissa Kurz The province has announced that nearly pressing safety needs in licensed child Enter to win some of the great prizes we $2 million in funding will be provided to care facilities and family child care homes have available. Check our our large child care facilities across the province to for children and staff, including the cost support safety requirements for the pan- of personal protective equipment and selection of wines, liquor and beer. demic. cleaning and sanitization supplies. holiday hours DEC DEC DEC JAN 24 25 31 01 9 TO 10 AM PM 12 TO 8 PM PM 9 AM TO 2 AM 12 TO 8 PM PM

PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Congratulations New Parents! Shermay & Adrian Albea of Moose Jaw December 14, 2020, 9:53 am Male 7lbs, 2oz Sarah & Trevor Marshall of Moose Jaw December 16, 2020, 5:37 pm Female 6lbs, 12oz Riley & Willie Legare of Moose Jaw December 15, 2020, 10:05 pm Male 6lbs, 6oz Donation to Salvation Army Submitted by Mary Lee Roney The Moose Jaw Cycle Assoc. donated toques, mitts and a cheque for Christmas hampers and gifts to Cadet Ward. The Association supports the Salvation Army with proceeds from annual Swap meet, Toy Run and Steak night. Cresenthia & Carson Bender of Rockglen December 17, 2020, 10:28 am Female 7lbs, 11oz Dairy industry business model strained by trade agreements By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS From The Kitchen W h at’s g o o d fo r p u dd i n g a l s o g o o d fo r i c e c re a m The supply-managed dairy industry in Canada is under siege. Soon after the federal government announced $1.8 billion in subsidies over eight years for the industry to offset loss of some markets under trade agreements, the industry was hit. Dairy farmers claimed the payments aren’t enough to offset their hardships. But food specialists Sylvain Charlebois wrote a road map report for the dairy industry calling for a more liberalized model and more competition as well as voluntary exit by some dairy farmers. The industry needs to do that to attract processors and become globally competitive, according to the University of Dalhousie professor. Dairy advocates point to the European Union Comprehensive Economics Trade Agreement as a loss on the whole. The dairy industry gave up four per cent of market share to allow tariff free imports of Canadian beef and pork under the CTA agreement. Europe has sold 92 per cent of the cheese quota allowed but Canadian pork and beef exports have hardly moved. Canada was to increase pork exports 165 per cent to 80,000 tonnes in six years. Beef exports were to increase 150 per cent to 50,000 tonnes. Obstacles to increased European imports have been health and quality barriers such as growth hormones not being allowed in Europe. The Canadian dairy industry was dealt another blow when U.S. trade officials sought consultations under the USMC trade agreement. The U.S. alleges Canada has not fulfilled its obligations on tariff rate quota for market access. The USMCA deal negotiated limited American access to Canada’s dairy market. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express In many homes a traditional Christmas dinner will conclude with a bounty of dessert items — pumpkin pie, mincemeat pie, slices of Christmas cake. Bu the most popular dessert item, served once a year, will likely be a dish of Grandma’s famous Christmas pudding, served with the family’s favourite sauce or dip. This week’s recipes, from friends and family, include some ideas for the sweetness that will top a fruit pudding, a carrot pudding or even a steamed raisin pudding, all made several weeks ago and stored carefully so the flavours meld. ••• Grandma’s Pudding Sauce 3/4 cup white sugar 1 1/2 cups hot water 1 tbsp. cornstarch 1 tsp. vanilla extract In a heavy saucepan over medium low heat, brown the white sugar until it is carmellized. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Add the hot water but be careful as it will flare up and harden the sugar. Stir the water continuously over the browned sugar until it dissolves. Dissolve cornstarch in a small amount of cold water and add to the sugar syrup. Add vanilla. Stir until sauce begins to thicken and turn a clear brown. It may be necessary to add a bit more starch if sauce doesn’t thicken after several minutes. Once thicken slightly, turn burner to lowest temperature and keep hot until serving time. Pour generous amount over dishes of pudding. Note: syrup will stay warm if transferred into a small crockpot. ••• Rum Pudding Sauce 1 cup butter 4 cups brown sugar 4 cups boiling water 5 tbsps. cornstarch 1/2 cup cold water 2 cups whipping cream 5 tbsps. rum Melt butter and add brown sugar. Stir continuously until carmelized. Add boiling water, a bit at a time and stir. Mix cornstarch and cold water and add to mixture. Bring to a boil to thicken. Add rum, stir and remove from heat. Stir in whipping cream until well mixed. Transfer to a slow cooker set on low and keep warm until ready to use. Recipe may be halved for smaller amounts of pudding. Sauce may also be used over ice cream, added to banana smoothies or mixed with fresh strawberries and served over ice cream or angel food cake. Sauce may be stored two-three days in refrigerator. ••• Chocolate Sauce For Angel Cake 1 1/2 cups sugar 1 cup water 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1/2 cup cocoa Mix sugar, water and cocoa and boil for three minutes. Add vanilla and stir. PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 City Hall Council Notes NOT HAPPY - MAKE A COMPLAINT If you have a viable complaint against the City of Moose Jaw, please make your voices known to the Ombudsman’s office in Saskatchewan. Ombudsman Saskatchewan promotes and protects fairness and integrity in the design and delivery of government services. They take complaints about provincial government ministries, agencies, Crown corporations and many health entities. They also take complaints about municipal entities. Ombudsman Saskatchewan offices are located at 150 – 2401 Saskatchewan Drive Regina Sask. S4P 4H8. Back in July the Ombudsman was Mary McFadyen; she can be reached by phone at the Regina office at (306)787-6211, Fax 306.787-9090 or e-mail ombreg@ombudsman.sk.ca. Let them know how you feel and get them to investigate. City to take control of Hillcrest Sports Centre in 2021 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express With the Hillcrest Sports Centre structurally sound and still suitable as a recreational space, city hall plans to take control of the building and develop a long-term plan for it. A recent baseline property condition assessment determined that the building finishes are “tired” and have exceeded their life expectancy, but the structure is solid and suitable for continued use for recreational activities. Furthermore, an indoor air quality assessment confirmed that some repairs and remediation are required to address water leaks to ensure the health and safety of the building’s occupants. With this information in hand, city council agreed during its Dec. 16 budget meeting to have city administration assume control of the building. Specifically, council voted unanimously to: • Terminate the lease agreement between the municipality and Gymtastiks of Moose Jaw — the main tenant since 2011 — effective Jan. 1, 2021; • Assume building operations from Jan. 1 to April 30 with $6,000 in utility and maintenance expenses to be funded from the operating budget; • Negotiate short-term lease agreements with the Moose Jaw Tennis Club, Sowden Flanagan Baseball Training Academy and Hillcrest Gold Club from Jan. 1 to April 30 to recover the remaining operating costs; • Purchase annual property insurance of $17,000; • Allocate $50,000 from the facilities building reserve to complete repairs and remediation before April 30; • Issue an expression of interest to recreational groups and service clubs for future use of the centre and distribute it in January, with suggestions for future lease agreements given to council before March 31; • Have city administration review opportunities to retrofit Hillcrest Sports Centre and provide city council with detailed capital cost estimates and a business plan before the 2022 budget deliberations. Council discussion During a recent tour of the building with members of the tennis club, Coun. Heather Eby said she was amazed at how solid the building is, especially with cedar beams holding up the roof. She recalled that council decided not to carry building insurance in 2011 since it was convinced the centre was a disaster. “And shame on me for not going to look,” she said. “The concrete floor alone (at 14,000 square feet), it’s a lot of concrete. To replicate that somewhere else, I can’t imagine the cost. “I’m excited about the potential for this … It will be really great to have a facility like this in Moose Jaw.” Eby added that besides the eight recreational groups interested in the building, she also knows of service clubs looking for new homes. That means they could take over office space at Hillcrest. The municipality no longer has shared agreements with schools to use their gyms or access to the former YMCA’s gym, so the centre could fill the gap for community groups, said Coun. Crystal Froese. She added that this is a great proposal, especially since she doesn’t like to see buildings sit empty. Building operational background The parks and recreation department expects to see revenues of $12,400 from Jan. 1 to April 30 and expenses of $35,400, Engineering dept. needs extra $64K to finish Main Street project Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The department of engineering services will spend another $64,000 next year to complete phase 4 of the east feeder main replacement project, which has become “an eyesore” along Main Street North. The department could not complete some work on the storm sewers as part of the project this year, so it needs to carry $30,000 into next year to finish the job, a council report explained. An additional $34,000 has been incorporated into the 2021 storm sewer budget. During its Dec. 16 budget deliberation meeting, city council voted unanimously to approve the carry forward of $30,000. “I think everybody knows the area we’re talking about. I call it the eyesore on Main Street by the golf course,” said city manager Jim Puffalt. “This is work to correct that issue and get rid of the fence and all the rest that comes with it.” City hall hired Associated Engineering (AE) in May as a consultant on phase 4 of the east feeder main replacement project, a council report explained. The company was also asked to create a detailed design and supervise construction to address the extensive erosion on the east-side HOURS OF OPERATION Monday to Saturday 9am–8pm Sunday 10am–6pm For Deliveries Call 306-692-1516 leaving a deficit of $23,000. That deficit is expected to be covered by requests in the 2021 budget, a council report said. Gymtastiks was a great tenant during the past nine years and completed many building improvements, said parks and recreation director Derek Blais. With that group finding a new home, the department met with the tennis, golf and baseball sub-tenants, which agreed to increase their monthly rent to cover some building operation costs from Jan. 1 to April 30. Those sub-tenants will be given priority when signing new lease agreements since they committed money to fix the building over the years, he said. However, city hall will need $50,000 from the facilities building reserve to make repairs and remediation before entering into longer-term rental or lease commitments. There is $342,395 in that reserve, but it is expected to have $292,395 after repairs are made. The entire building has a footprint of 38,370 square feet. ditch adjacent to the northbound lane of Main Street North near the Hillcrest Golf Course. Given the status of the erosion, the proximity to the existing feeder main replacement project and the necessity to remediate this failure, Puffalt authorized this additional work. Based on how close the erosion was to the pipeline’s tie-in point, the engineering department and AE thought it was ideal to complete all underground work before fully reinstating the above-ground topography, the council report said. However, the project ran into many problems. This included changing how the pipe was installed, from an open-cut trench using PVC pipe to a trenchless method using HDPE pipe via horizontal directional drilling, to minimize the disturbance on the area golf courses. The availability of major components such as pipes and fittings also required additional lead time, while the effect of the pandemic affected construction as well, which resulted in the deferral of the commissioning of the project into January. Gibson Energy donates $10,000 to help fire department upgrade gear Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Gibson Energy has donated $10,000 to the Moose Jaw and District Fire Department, which the department would like to use next year to purchase new equipment. During its Dec. 16 budget deliberation meeting, city council voted unanimously to accept the donation and direct the money to the fire department’s equipment reserve budget. This will allow the department to upgrade four existing confined space escape air packs to the National Fire Protection Agency 2018 Edition. The energy company contacted the fire department this year about making a donation, fire Chief Rod Montgomery explained. Gibson Energy has been a strong corporate citizen over the years and has provided plenty of new equipment or training to firefighters in Moose Jaw. “They want to give us $10,000 and we’d like to spend it,” he added with a chuckle.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A15 City Hall Council Notes Total replacement of cast iron pipes could take 34 years, data suggests Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express It could take 34 years to replace all the cast iron water pipes, based on how many metres are left to replace and how many metres are replaced per year. The City of Moose Jaw operates 274 kilometres of underground water distribution pipes, with 84 kilometres composed of cast iron. Since 2016, the municipality has replaced 12,490 metres of cast iron pipes, including 2,420 metres in 2016, 2,260 metres three years ago, 3,250 metres two years ago, 1,760 metres last year, and 2,800 metres this year. This is an average of 2,498 kilometres replaced yearly. With 84 kilometres — or 84,000 metres — of cast iron remaining, it will take another 33.6 years to replace it all if an average of 2,498 kilometres is upgraded per year. City hall has spent more than $27.2 million to replace those pipes, including $4.99 million in 2016, $4.99 million three years ago, $6.8 million two years ago, $4.3 million last year, and $6.05 million this year. The average cost to replace each metre is $2,200.60. The goal is to spend $6.6 million in 2021 and then more than $7 million each year during the following four years. The department of engineering services presented the information during the Dec. 16 budget deliberation meeting. City council voted to receive and file the report, which discusses the replacement program’s history and future objectives. Council discussion Coun. Heather Eby wondered what municipal policy was with replacing pre-existing asphalt. She pointed out that city hall paved High Street West this year, only for contractors to dig up the 200 block to connect new businesses to underground infrastructure. That area now has several dips and bumps. “That’s a very complicated issue,” said city manager Jim Puffalt. City hall only received a building permit from contractors a day before it planned to pave that street, he explained. It wasn’t realistic to shut down the contractors or delay paving for a month. The municipality can’t anticipate those projects, so property owners are encouraged to speak with the city beforehand. “… we hate having to come back and dig up a road. There was nothing we could do for this one,” Puffalt said, adding the contractors paid in full to dig up and repair High Street. Project explanation The cast iron program’s scope includes water main replacement, hydrant and valve replacement, water and sanitary sewer services, and associated surface works such as the replacement of roads, asphalt and sidewalks, and landscaping as required, explained engineering manager Bevan Harlton. Other infrastructure addressed included catch basins, manholes, deficient sidewalks and other road repairs. Each program encourages property and business owners to have their private water and sanitary services replaced when the water mains on their property are replaced, he continued. The municipality pays the contractor for the work, while the contractor signs an agreement with the property or business owner. The owner can then put it on his or her taxes or pay it in full. “While that money is coming back to the water utility, it’s not coming back to that year’s cast iron program,” Harlton said. “So about 10 to 15 per cent of every year’s program is going toward that (private) service replacement. “This year, we’re sitting at about $650,000 on a contract of $5.8 (million).” Replacing cast iron pipes also reduces pipe breakages. Since 2016, there have been 462 breaks. If city hall replaced just the cast iron pipes and affected roads, it would cost $1,800 per metre and enable about three kilometres per year to be fixed, he stated. “Going beyond the scope that we are moving ahead with, if we were to get into the full Cadillac and just a complete rehab of the whole location, we would be up around $2,800 (per kilometre) and up to about two kilometres a year (replaced),” Harlton said, adding a “full Cadillac” is completing a full road rebuild from top to bottom, fixing sidewalks, and installing wheelchair ramps. ‘Time is of the essence’ to fix bridge, councillor says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express After six years of inaction, there could finally be a solution to fix the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge so that two families can finally access their homes promptly. During the Dec. 14 executive committee meeting, city council voted unanimously on a recommendation to issue a request for proposals (RFP) to temporarily fix the bridge based on information in a report that Associated Engineering (AE) produced for the Dec. 7 regular meeting. Furthermore, council also directed city administration to speak with Carpere Canada about providing the Avery and Thorn families with unrestricted access to their properties, so they don’t have to open and close a locked gate when they come or go. Council must approve the recommendation at the Jan. 11, 2021, regular meeting to become official. Request for proposal outline The RFP will likely contain two options. One option would remove the east side of the bridge and open the west lane to single-lane traffic. This could cost $200,000 and be completed by the spring. The second option could cost $500,000 and see construction crews installing new piles outside the bridge’s existing footprint. They would raise the bridge deck, install new piles under the structure, and lower the deck. This could accommodate two lanes and vehicles up to five tonnes. This option would also take until the late fall or early winter of 2021 to complete. Both options would only address the bridge’s short-term future — five to 10 years with continued maintenance — while it would still be susceptible to ice jams and fire trucks would still not be allowed to use it. City administration expects to issue the RFP in the next couple of weeks. Engineering observations When the two families and their lawyer spoke to council on Dec. 7, they presented an analysis that a community contractor had produced about the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge. The contractor suggested wrapping the existing piles in fibre sheathing and filling the space with epoxy to strengthen them. “This is a completely viable repair and has been used in Western Canada since the ’90s,” Stephen Chiasson, an engineer with AE, told council by video during the Dec. 14 meeting. However, the contractor didn’t understand the scope of what it would take to reopen the bridge, Chiasson continued. The piles’ caps are critical and need to be repaired to take vehicle weight; simply strengthening the piles won’t solve the problem. Besides the three repair options that AE suggested on Dec. 7, AE and the community contractor created an option to raise the bridge deck, install the new piles, and lower the deck. Chiasson noted while this option is more expensive than removing half the bridge, it’s also less expensive than AE’s three options. ‘Elephant in the room’ While something should be done for the families, the “elephant in the room” is that a legal, city-owned roadway runs through the Valley View Centre property that the families could use, but that Carpere Canada is blocking since it now owns the property, said Coun. Dawn Luhning. “Does the Seventh Avenue bridge need to be fixed? Yeah, maybe it does,” she continued. “But is it in our budget right now? No. So we have to come up with the funds for it and figure out what the best option is for the city, residents, and for how it will look in the future.” The other “elephant in the room,” Luhning added, is how after nearly two years of discussions, the issue of fixing the bridge “somehow, out of nowhere,” came to a head and the city had to pay for it. While Carpere believes the city should pay, she wanted city hall to enforce the legal roadway it owns. Past mistakes While Luhning was concerned about the roadway, part of the problem is the province constructed buildings on that roadway in the 1950s, and then in the 1970s, the city purchased that land, explained city manager Jim Puffalt. City administration hopes to meet with Carpere officials soon to talk about sharing costs to fix the bridge, which is what city hall wanted to do all along. “Tearing buildings off our road, I think, is a pretty drastic action for the city to take when the developer purchased the land (and) is interested in developing the property,” he added. Time of the essence Fixing the bridge by spring and moving on is important for everyone, said Coun. Heather Eby. She understands that the families have been stressed, but so have council and all residents. “Time is of the essence,” she continued, adding she wanted to see both options included in the RFP. However, if that delayed the project, she then preferred the first option. Mayor Fraser Tolmie agreed, saying whatever it costs to fix the bridge temporarily, it will still only handle five tonnes. He thought a single lane of traffic would address the current needs, while he thought council needed to move on this now. Families prefer option 1 David Chow, the families’ lawyer, stepped to the podium and reminded council that the families have attempted to get this bridge fixed for six years, while Carpere has owned the property for six months. He added that the families prefer option 1 since it could be completed before next winter. However, they appreciated both options being in the RFP. “I’m not convinced taking off the east side is the best option. I mean, I don’t know, I’m not an engineer,” said Luhning. “But for now, I want as many options as possible without further delay.” NOTICE OF ADVANCE POLL AND POLL RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF MARQUIS NO. 191 PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that: 1. A poll has been granted for the election of: 2. Voting for the advance poll will take place Wednesday, the 13th of January, 2021 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the polling place listed below. 3. Voting will take place on Wednesday, the 20th day of January, 2021 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at the polling place listed below. 4. I will declare the result of the election at the Rural Municipality Office, located at 13 Main Street, Marquis SK, at the hour of 9:00 am on the 21st day of January, 2021. Councillor Division No. 2 R.M. of Marquis No. 191 Polling Place - R.M. of Marquis Municipal Office, located at 13 Main Street, Marquis, Saskatchewan. Dated at Marquis, Saskatchewan, the 23rd day of December, 2020. Gwen Johnston, Returning Officer

PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Heritage reserve fund to provide $20K for new stand for historic bell Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express An important piece of Moose Jaw’s history will soon be restored, as the parks and recreation department plans to construct a stand to hold the historic town bell. During the 2021 budget deliberation meeting on Dec. 16, city council voted 6-1 to allocate $20,000 from the heritage reserve account to construct a stand for the bell. It also voted to have the parks department work with the heritage advisory committee on the bell stand’s final design and location and ensure the department provides council with a report about the recommended design and location before construction commences. Coun. Dawn Luhning was opposed. Council discussion “I’m happy to see (this) here before us today,” said Coun. Crystal Froese, who sits on the heritage advisory committee. The bell is 118 years old and was located on River Street for many decades, she explained. It was used to signal curfew, during prohibition, and to announce fires. It has plenty of history behind it, while it’s great that the bell still exists and is in good condition. While the heritage reserve account was initially set up to fund rehabilitating the Natatorium, there are no plans anytime soon to address that building, added Froese. It will be great to have some piece of the community’s history restored using this fund. The current balance of that account is $23,473; after money is withdrawn to construct the bell stand, $3,473 will remain. Project background The heritage advisory committee brought forward two motions in February about using money in the reserve fund to construct a bell stand and restore the city hall clock face and bell, parks and recreation director Derek Blais explained. While the bell stand will proceed next year, the department plans to replace the city hall clock face and bell in 2023 as part of its five-year capital plan. The report to council supports the Official Community Plan’s cultural heritage objective, which is to identify, conserve and interpret the built heritage of Moose Jaw in a planned, selective and economically feasible manner that benefits present and future generations of residents and visitors. Eight-year project could replace every street sign in Moose Jaw Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Tourists, delivery drivers and residents could soon not have to guess what street they’re on as city administration plans to replace every street sign over the next decade. During the 2021 budget deliberation meeting on Dec. 16, council voted 6-1 to initiate a street sign improvement program to replace every sign over eight years at an annual cost of $15,600, or $124,800 in total. The program will also address intersections where street signs do not currently exist. Coun. Crystal Froese was opposed. City hall normally replaces street signs on a complaint-driven basis, explained Darren Stephanson, director of public works and utilities. There are 581 street sign poles logged in a geographic information system. Most poles have two street signs, while a select few have only one street sign. Overall, there are an estimated 1,050 street signs throughout Moose Jaw and an estimated 100 intersections without signs. Stephanson noted that city hall receives many complaints every year from visitors about intersections without street markings, faded signs and poles in poor locations. “We’ve never done a street sign program of this magnitude in the city. Therefore, we do think efficiencies will be found … ,” he said. “And the longer we go, it reduces the monetary impact to the operating budget, but it also reduces some of the pressure that we would have on our existing resources of our labour force to carry this out.” The street signs have a 10-year warranty, Stephanson added, but a reasonable service life of 20 years could be expected. While it’s great that city administration has a plan to replace all signs, Froese Moose Jaw & District Seniors Wants to start the New Year, BY GIVING BACK to Seniors in the Community. We will be GIVING AWAY 250 meals!!! FREE!!! You’re not putting your best face forward when you have street signs that look like ours do.” There are decorative and beautiful street signs created specifically for Main Street that have sat in a storage compound for years, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. Resi- dents want council to take the lead on this since it generates community spirit. “When you see that on a sign — when they’re looking for something or a place to go — that’s reflective of them and what they expect out of us,” he added. The decorative signs are beautiful, but public works needs to adjust the brackets to fit on the poles, said city manager Jim Puffalt. City hall hopes to install the signs in 2021. While this project will add 0.5 per cent to the proposed tax increase, it’s little projects like this that make a big difference, said Coun. Dawn Luhning, noting she has received complaints as well about the signage. “We are a tourist destination,” echoed Coun. Jamey Logan. “We need to explain to people where to turn. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A17 City Hall Council Notes City to pay for smart water meter program using internal loan Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City administration plans to undertake a four-year program to replace every water meter with smart technology that would allow officials to shut off delinquent homeowners’ water from city hall. Municipal officials plan to issue and award a request for proposals (RFP) for a phased-in smart water metering project worth $6.57 million. Each year from 2021 to 2024 will have a budget of $1.64 million. City hall plans to finance the first phase of the project with a self-funded loan from the municipality’s operating accounts. The loan will be set at 10 years with an annual interest rate of 2.5 per cent compounded semi-annually, with repayment to come from savings that the project is likely to generate, according to a city council report. Annual repayments are expected to be $186,680, while total principal and interest payments during those four years are projected to be $1.86 million. The total principal and interest to be paid from 2022 to 2034 will be $7.46 million, while the total cost savings and revenue generation will be $17.5 million, for a net benefit of $10.3 million. Funding of phases 2, 3 and 4 will be through either additional self-funding or directly from water and wastewater reserves. The first phase is expected to start in late 2021 and focus on one-quarter of the city. During its 2021 budget deliberation meeting on Dec. 17, city council voted unanimously in favour of the project. Council discussion “It is definitely something that needs to be done. I guess I’m just trying to wrap my head around how there’s all this money (lying) around,” said Coun. Dawn Luhning. “We are going to ask the citizens to increase taxes again, and then we’re suddenly able to provide a $1.6-million loan over the next four or five years.” While Luhning understood that using the operating account was easier to fund the project, she was concerned that the proj- ect was still going to increase taxes; as of Dec. 17, the proposed tax increase sat at 2.75 per cent. Since some meters are relatively new, Coun. Heather Eby wondered how city administration would handle those. City administration would likely make exceptions for those based on age and style, said Darren Stephanson, director of public works and utilities. Most meters are mechanical, so they start to degrade after five years. However, city hall is looking at solid-state meters that have no moving parts and maintain full accuracy over their lifetime. This is another way to continue the modernization of the city, said Coun. Crystal Froese. This moves the municipality away from antiquated systems that cost money. Project background City administration wants to use funds from operating cash flows since the interest rate on that money decreased during the pandemic to 0.85 per cent from 2.35 per cent, said finance director Brian Ack- er. The municipality still has enough money to cover its daily cash-flow requirements even when pulling money from this account. The operating account is city hall’s main operating fund into which all revenues flow and from which it pays the bills, Acker explained. This money isn’t coming from the capital fund since any remaining capital money is deposited into the medium- and long-term investment portfolios. This project is expected to see annual savings and additional revenue of $500,000 to $750,000, while an extra $250,000 in operational savings — less personnel will be needed to read meters — are also expected, Acker’s council report said. City hall expects to see payback in less than 10 years. “Our existing system is very labour intensive. It takes persons to go read the meters,” said city manager Jim Puffalt. “With the new system, we can turn off the water at city hall if people don’t pay their bills.” City’s investment earnings of $6M to support 11 projects in 2021 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The stock market was favourable this year to Moose Jaw’s investment portfolios, which has allowed city hall to withdraw millions of dollars in earnings for projects in next year’s budget. City administration plans to draw down $6,078,174 in earnings from the investment portfolios to fund 11 programs and services in 2021. City council agrees with the drawdown and voted unanimously during its recent budget deliberation meeting to approve the withdrawal of funds. The municipality has about $100 million invested — $71.6 million in long-term funds and $28.1 million in medium-term funds — that professional portfolio managers look after. City administration expects the return on the long-term portfolio to be six per cent this year; year-to-date, it has been 8.59 per cent. Meanwhile, the expected return on the medium-term portfolio is 4.25 per cent; year-to-date, it has been 5.68 per cent. “This was not a bad decision (to invest this money),” chuckled Coun. Dawn Luhning. “8.59 per cent is certainly not indicative of what we’ll get next year. But we can certainly say that that is good. “The year has ended up very well in the markets — surprisingly,” she added. “We thought the bottom was falling out in March and April … (but) the markets have done well.” Finance director Brian Acker listed some of the estimated drawdowns that city ad- ministration expects to make next year. One drawdown includes taking $2.51 million in combined earnings from the capital expenditure fund equity and land development fund to support transportation and parks and recreation capital projects. Another includes using $2.7 million from the land development fund to upgrade the Moose Jaw Agri-Industrial Park to support the Great Plains Power Station. A third area includes using $122,052 from the perpetual care fund for cemetery maintenance. The policies that city council uses to govern the use of reserve funding and the earnings received have not changed, Luhning said. But with increased returns during the past few years, she wondered if the money could be used for something else. “This (was) a good year. We’ve done very well. It’s a good news story.” Mayor Fraser Tolmie pointed out that while returns of 8.59 per cent and 5.68 per cent are positive, council should be modest about the earnings and not be prideful about how much has been earned. 20124bs0

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Another safety officer could get city off WCB ‘watch list,’ Puffalt claims Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City manager Jim Puffalt believes a second safety officer is required to help decrease accidents among municipal employees and potentially get Moose Jaw off a Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) “watch list.” In March 2018, the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety deemed the City of Moose Jaw a “priority employer” and mandated that the municipality decrease its overall injuries by 25 per cent, a city council report explained. In response, city hall created compliance improvement action plans to identify and reinforce safety responsibilities. During a recent budget deliberation meeting, Puffalt pitched adding a second safety officer position on a twoyear trial basis to reduce motor vehicle incidents by 50 per cent to 150 occurrences. The position would cost $58,000, but with benefits, vehicle allowance, and phone, it would increase to $75,500. Puffalt claimed adding this position would not increase the mill rate. Council, however, was skeptical about the position, its cost, and the two-year trial period, so it ammended the motion to be a one-year trial period. Council then voted 4-3 to approve the recommendation, with Mayor Fraser Tolmie and councillors Kim Robinson, Crystal Froese and Doug Blanc in favour and councillors Jamey Logan, Heather Eby and Dawn Luhning opposed. Logan attempted to table the motion, but council voted 4-3 against that idea, with Tolmie, Logan and Blanc in favour and Robinson, Froese, Eby and Luhning opposed. Council discussion Several councillors expressed surprise that Moose Jaw was on a WCB watch list and remarked that they didn’t recall seeing a report or any red flags about it. “It’s been prevalent since I’ve been here (in 2018),” said Puffalt. “While we have done good work on driving our numbers down, they’re still too high ... . That has affected our WCB costs.” Reports about accidents and damages don’t normally come to city council since many are preventable and city hall attempts to handle them, he continued. A second safety officer could deal with up to 2,569.5 hours per year of safety-related issues. While this role is important, there are out-of-pocket costs for the position and only speculation about how much money could be saved, said Logan. He didn’t think council could afford this now. Eby was also taken aback by the news about the watch list. “I just feel like Mr. (Al) Bromley (human resources director) has given us good news many times saying … we’ve done so good with WCB,” she said. “Boy, I feel like I slept through something because I was under the impression that we were (doing well). This is totally a shock to me that we’re on a WCB watch list.” While Froese suggested city administration could provide quarterly reports about the second safety officer’s work, Blanc said there should be ongoing evaluations every three months, so council knows more by the end of the year. Need for position City hall has insufficient resources to reach the highest safety compliance levels or minimize preventable accidents, Puffalt said. This results in increased out-of-pocket expenses for repairs, reduced WCB merit rebate awards and increased WCB rates, as well as time and expenses lost to investigating accidents. A second safety officer would generate direct and indirect funds through such activities as helping reduce expenses, WCB premiums, and sick time, to cover the position’s cost and fill a gap in service. The proposed position could save $125,000 by reducing injuries and motor vehicle accidents or property damage, said Puffalt. The safety officer could also reduce by half how much time the safety supervisor, employees, managers, directors and city manager spend investigating accidents — more than 1,000 hours per year — and allegedly save $52,500 in productivity costs. “We are spending more time on reacting to incidents that occur, instead of training upfront … creating the safe work procedures and holding people accountable … ,” he added. “We want to ensure everyone goes home safe at the end of the day.” Council moves to change zoning bylaw for Riverside Mission project Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express While Riverside Mission wants to construct a 30-suite housing development to better serve the community, it will first have to ensure the zoning bylaw is amended so its project can proceed. City council also wants to see the project go ahead and has taken the first steps to smooth the process. During its Dec. 14 regular meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a zoning bylaw amendment application to change properties at 212 and 218 River Street West to C2 high-density commercial district from M1 light-industrial district. Council also authorized city administration to issue public notices to area businesses and prepare a new bylaw, while it will determine if an environmental assessment is favourable for commercial and residential development. Project outline Souls Harbour Rescue Mission — which operates Riverside Mission — wants to redevelop both properties on River Street and construct a three-storey, 2,047.5-square metre (22,750-square-foot) building with 24 affordable housing units and six suites for addiction programming. Across the three floors, there will be a 5,000-square-foot food and distribution centre, a new Riverside Mission, a full commercial kitchen, a dining space that converts into an emergency shelter, community offices and board rooms. Other services will include employment training, high school and post-secondary education, and ministry opportunities. Serving vulnerable people Joe Miller, executive director of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission (SHRM), spoke to council about the $6-million project. He explained that after SHRM took over Riverside Mission in 2019, the organization knew that it wanted to replace the existing building on Manitoba Street West and have so much more. “We have this vision of a community care centre,” he said. “We are a non-profit. We take care of society’s most vulnerable demographic. It’s what we do and it’s who we are.” Besides rebuilding lives, it’s also positive that the organization is taking a piece of brownfield land and reclaiming it for another purpose, Miller continued. After purchasing the property, SHRM demolished the building that was there. Souls Harbour has pushed back the timeline of when it plans to start construction, he said. It had planned to start next spring, which is what a federal funding program demanded. However, the organization withdrew from that program and instead will start construction in 2022. This will give council more time to address the zoning issue. “We’re very excited. We know what we accomplished in Regina (with a new Souls Harbour building). We can do the same thing here … ,” said Miller. “We have a lot to offer the community.” Council reaction This is an exciting project, while it’s also positive that Souls Harbour has demolished an “eyesore of a building” on the River Street property, said Coun. Heather Eby. She wondered how the organization would dispose of the current Riverside Mission building when the new centre opens. Souls Harbour plans to keep its options open, said Miller, but both buildings are 100 years old. “I don’t like old buildings. They cost you more money in the long-run and they are a bit of an eyesore,” he added. “The facility we built in Regina replaced the existing property. This will do the same and add more (amenities).” There is a level of urgency to this and a need in the community, said Coun. Crystal Froese. There is no place for homeless residents to go when the weather turns cold. “We see them hang out in the library and art museum to stay warm. There is definitely an urgent need here,” she added. Rehab of Fourth Avenue bridge would allow city buses, fire trucks to cross Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Rehabilitation of the Thunderbird (Fourth Avenue) Viaduct bridge is expected to start in 2022 and cost $11.12 million, with the upgrades to strengthen the structure to support heavy vehicles. The City of Moose Jaw’s department of engineering services hired Associated Engineering (AE) months ago to oversee the project from start to finish. This has included acting as communication liaison with affected stakeholders, holding online and in-person public consultations, completing a detailed visual inspection and condition survey of the bridge, producing a report about the bridge’s condition, and creating a preliminary design report with drawings. The 91-year-old viaduct is a high-use traffic corridor in Moose Jaw, which sees an average of 13,500 vehicles use the structure daily. AE is hoping to produce the preliminary design drawings by the end of 2020 or early 2021, Bevan Harlton, director of engineering services, told city council during its Dec. 14 regular meeting. The plan is to start rehabilitation in 2022. The condition survey report recommended four options that city hall could pursue to rehabilitate the bridge, he continued. One option includes doing nothing to fix the bridge. This would keep the structure’s load limit under 10 tonnes; no heavy trucks, buses or emergency vehicles could cross; and it would need to be replaced in 15 years for about $35 million. A second option is to pour a high-performance concrete (HPC) overlay, which would cost $9.5 million but not increase the bridge’s capacity. The municipality would have to apply two inches of asphalt and then maintain the bridge regularly. The third option would allow for a reinforced HPC deck rehabilitation and see four inches of concrete poured, while a fourth option would see a reinforced HPC deck rehabilitation overlay with modification of bridge cross-sections, along with the pouring of six inches of concrete to increase the load rating for buses and trucks. It is the fourth option that AE is recommending, Harlton said. The structure would require less maintenance throughout its life — about 50 to 60 years — while both 1.5-metre-wide sidewalks would be removed and one three-metre wide sidewalk with barrier protection would be installed, he continued. AE held public consultations in the fall, which saw 1,465 people and stakeholders respond through a survey and virtual open house, said Harlton. Some groups included both railway companies, fire, police, the heritage adviso- ry committee, both school divisions and the South Hill Community Association. “The results were consistent,” Harlton said. People wanted to see the heritage aspects of the bridge retained, the bridge’s weight rating increased, a safer pathway for cyclists and pedestrians, and the bridge closed completely for construction. “I agree. It’s much safer and cost-effective (to close the bridge during construction),” he added. Repairing this bridge is important, especially since roughly 13,500 vehicles use it daily, said Coun. Heather Eby. While it will be expensive to fix, this is a critical piece of infrastructure that needs addressing. This rehabilitation will also be for the long-term and not simply a Band-Aid solution, she said, adding she appreciated how AE planned to include the structure’s heritage aspects. “We know the longer you wait, the more it costs,” said Coun. Crystal Froese. “I appreciated the consultation. It was really thorough and well done and incorporated the comments people had from around the table.” Froese also liked how the rehabilitation would allow city buses and fire trucks to cross over the bridge, while more residents would have the chance to drive over it.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A19 City Hall Council Notes Many sidewalks to be replaced under a five-year, $2.9-million plan Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express If you’ve ever tripped over one of Moose Jaw’s 219 kilometres of sidewalks, then you should rejoice that city hall has a five-year plan to replace every sidewalk, curb and median. The engineering services department completed a sidewalk condition assessment in 2019, which catalogued and prioritized deficiencies based on certain criteria. Those 10 criteria include longitudinal cracking, transverse cracking, heaving, dips, spalling, asphalt caps, vegetation, missing structures, or no issues. These aspects are then rated between one and 15. The assessment recorded 6,538 deficiencies, with 1,926 problems rated at nine or higher, Bevan Harlton, director of engineering services, told city council during its 2021 budget deliberations on Dec. 16. This year, complaints drove about 10 per cent of all sidewalk replacements. Meanwhile, the department gives the downtown area, schools, and areas with other community services top priority when reviewing recorded deficiencies. In 2018 the engineering services department completed 140 sidewalk replacements, followed by 147 in 2019 and 120 this year. Harlton noted that if an average of 135 locations is completed every year, it would take about 15 years to replace the 1,926 deficiencies. In 2021, the department plans to spend $558,000 on sidewalks, curbs, gutters, wheelchair ramps, slab jacking, slab slicing, and remediation; $561,200 in 2022; $578,500 in 2023, $602,700 in 2024; and $628,300 in 2025, for a total of $2.9 million. It costs about $60,000 to complete 100 metres of sidewalk, while it costs around $150,000 to upgrade sidewalks that are almost 300 metres, Harlton said. These infrastructure items have a replacement value of $106 million, which results in an anticipated asset cycle of about 200 years. “Sidewalks is definitely something that people notice … ,” said Coun. Heather Eby. “I know this is a low-onthe-totem-pole kind of project because we can do other things that seem more important, but I like the idea of looking at this in 2022 and beyond. “People do notice sidewalks and they are trip hazards.” One per cent of tax increase to fund nine parks and rec projects Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express One per cent of next year’s tax increase will fund nine capital projects in the parks and recreation department, projects that city council eliminated in April when the pandemic struck. That one-per-cent increase will generate about $295,000, which will go to the general capital reserve to fund the projects in 2021. Those initiatives include: • $35,000 to upgrade the roof drainage systems at the city complex; • $10,000 to complete floor replacements at the Moose Jaw Public Library; • $6,000 to replace garbage cans in Crescent Park with plastic receptacles; • $100,000 to implement the playground renewal program, $10,000 to continue replacing signs in parks and along pathways, and $44,000 to install a gravel parking lot at the MacDonald Athletic Fields; • $10,000 to complete a hazardous building materials assessment at the Hillcrest Sports Centre; • $40,000 to repair damaged pathways and provide better connections and accessibility within that system; • $40,000 to finish construction of an additional dressing room at the Wally Boshuck Arena. During the recent 2021 budget deliberation meeting, city council voted 5-2 to accept these projects for next year. Councillors Jamey Logan and Dawn Luhning were opposed. Council discussion The playground renewal project is the most important initiative, followed by the hazardous materials assessment, the pathways upgrade project, and the drainage system at the city complex, Derek Blais, director of parks and recreation, explained. The remaining projects are roughly equal in importance. While these projects may be necessary, what concerned Luhning was the proposed mill rate increase of one per cent. She wondered if that could go up by 0.5 per cent instead, which could alleviate the pressures residents are facing. “… I know we are just pushing things off (for another year). However, it goes back to the importance of what our community is facing right now,” she said. “Honestly, I focus more on the business community. I think about the business community and what some of our small business owners are facing with what’s going on.” It might be possible to phase in the playground renewal program incrementally, said city manager Jim Puffalt. It’s a good start if that project at least gets in the budget. The parks department could come back with a suggestion about spending that money based on the current priorities, agreed Blais. However, the problem is that many projects for 2021 have been deferred until 2022, resulting in an increase in capital funding spending of 110 per cent to $2.2 million. The parks and recreation department maintains more than $155 million in assets — excluding Mosaic Place — and requires about $2.3 million per year to ensure those assets are maintained, he said. However, the department has had to work with about $1.2 million per year. Coun. Heather Eby said she understood why council might not want to increase taxes for these projects but noted these initiatives cost less than what it takes to maintain buildings and infrastructure. “Parks and rec gets the short end of the stick sometimes. They do a lot with not very much,” she continued. “Our parks and recreation facilities are important to our community. Obviously not as important as water, but … people have needed parks and recreation faculties during this time as much as they’ve needed anything else.” While it’s important to keep the mill rate down and “dollars in residents’ pockets,” these projects will upgrade recreational amenities that give people jobs, said Coun. Kim Robinson. “That one per cent will still be spent in Moose Jaw,” he added. “We have to remember that part of the puzzle.” Council could get a huge repair bill later if maintenance is not kept up on these amenities now, said Coun. Doug Blanc. “These places are vital,” he added. “If we don’t have them, we don’t have a city.” Councillors receive schedule of roles on council for next year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw’s six city councillors now have a better idea of the roles they will hold on council and other committees for the next 12 months. During its Dec. 14 regular meeting, city council approved a schedule that appoints members as deputy mayor and chairs of standing committees from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Traditionally, the appointments of deputy mayor, executive committee chair and personnel committee chair are for a term of two months on a rotational basis. According to the schedule for 2021: • From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, Coun. Crystal Froese will be deputy mayor, Coun. Heather Eby will be chair of executive committee and Coun. Dawn Luhning will be chair of the personnel committee; • From March 1 to April 30, Eby will be deputy mayor, Coun. Kim Robinson will be chair of executive committee and Coun. Doug Blanc will be chair of personnel committee; • From May 1 to June 30, Robinson will be deputy mayor, Blanc will be chair of executive committee and Luhning will be chair of personnel committee; • From July 1 to Aug. 31, Blanc will be deputy mayor, Luhning will be chair of executive committee and Coun. Jamey Logan will be chair of personnel committee;· From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, Luhning will be deputy mayor, Logan will be chair of executive committee and Froese will be chair of personnel committee • From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Logan will be deputy mayor, Froese will be chair of executive committee and Eby will be chair of personnel committee. Logan is currently the deputy mayor and Froese is currently chair of executive committee. Affordable housing units could be built on former hospital property Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Property that once housed the former Union Hospital could soon be the new home of 40 affordable housing units, contingent upon a federal agency providing the necessary funding. Anhart Community Housing Society wants to purchase 1.5 hectares (2.75 acres) of land at 455 Fairford Street East to develop a 40-unit modular affordable housing project that provides different apartment options, from studios to two-bedroom to three-bedroom units. These suites would be for singles, couples, seniors, families, single mothers, people with disabilities, and people who struggle with affordable housing. The organization aims to build 20,000 affordable housing units across the country by 2030 through a community-based development and operating model. Anhart has offered to pay $250,000 per acre, which means the organization would pay $687,500 in total for the property. It would have to pay 10 per cent as part of a deposit on the property. When the City of Moose Jaw acquired the property in 2015, an appraiser valued it at $417,452 per acre, a council report explained. This past September, an updated market appraisal changed that value to $250,000 per acre; city hall learned the market had “substantially changed” since 2015. The municipality could see gross profit of $357,700, the report added. It would also receive ongoing tax revenue, revenue from land sales and one-time building permit fees. However, since this property is infill, it is not subject to development levies. The non-profit organization plans to apply for funding through the federal Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) $500-million rapid housing initiative, part of a national housing strategy to develop new and affordable housing units. All projects must remain affordable for a minimum of 20 years. The initiative provides funds on a first-come, first-serve basis, with applications accepted until Dec. 31. Anhart would then have to construct the building within a year. Since the deadline is coming quickly, Anhart approached city council during the Dec. 14 regular meeting to ask for support. “I’m in full support,” said Coun. Crystal Froese. “I think this a great project and is a great property. It’s close to downtown and is a great use of infill in that area.” Coun. Heather Eby agreed, pointing out this will be affordable housing and not subsidized housing as some people think. “This will be a good project,” she added, “and hopefully it does go past the next vetting.” After hearing from an Anhart representative by video, council voted unanimously to have the mayor and city clerk issue a letter of support to Anhart Community Housing Society to develop affordable housing in Moose Jaw and execute the purchase and sale agreement. Once the agreement has closed, city hall will advertise the remaining 2.75 acres of former Union Hospital property for $250,000 per acre. The next regular city council meeting is Jan. 11, 2021.

PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Board of Police Commissioners 2021 police budget declines due to savings in electrical, personnel costs Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The resignation of two probationary constables and reduction in electrical costs means the Moose Jaw Police Service will have slightly lower expenses in its 2021 operating budget. The Board of Police Commissioners met on Dec. 18 for a special meeting to approve an amended operating budget for the police force. The original budget had expenses of $12,183,194, but those expenses have decreased slightly to $12,157,716 due to a reduction of $25,478. There are two areas responsible for the reduction in expenses. They include a provincial rebate in electrical costs of $6,000 and a reduction in salaries and benefits of $19,478 due to the resignation of two probationary constables and their replacement with two training constables. The staffing complement for the police service remains at 59 officers. The Moose Jaw Police Service’s operating expenses in 2021 will increase by $650,554 from this year or 5.65 per cent. Its revenues are projected to be $1,488,309 for next year, which is an increase of $110,710 from this year or 8.04 per cent. Meanwhile, its net operating budget is expected to increase by $539,844 next year to $10,669,407, or 5.33 per cent. This means taxpayers are subsiding the Moose Jaw Police Service to the tune of $9,181,098 after revenues are subtracted. With the reduction in expenses, a tax increase of 1.1 per cent instead of 1.18 per cent will be required to fund this budget. The organization will resubmit its budget to city hall so city council can discuss and potentially approve it during the Dec. 21 budget meeting. “This (the resignations) is not reflective of the candi- dates’ character … ,” said board chair Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “Obviously, they were high-quality people, but they’ve obviously met a difficulty and that’s an unfortunate shame and we would wish them all the best.” Commissioner Mary Lee Booth agreed with Tolmie’s comments about the resignation of the recruits. “On the other hand, I really do appreciate that the bar is high in terms of standards of practices for the people we hire,” she added. “On that basis, it’s a good thing … .” These two recruits were unable to achieve the technical skills required of them to handle and use firearms, which is a standard that must be maintained, police Chief Rick Bourassa explained. Their resignations are unfortunate, but such events do happen. The next Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting is Jan. 12. Provincial Court The Provincial Court section holds articles that have been written without prejudice with the information that has been presented in a public court of appeal available to the media and public. Police seize $17K in illegal cigarettes, marijuana, firearms and cash Moose Jaw Express staff The Moose Jaw Police Service recently seized $17,000 in illegal cigarettes, marijuana, firearms and cash as part of an investigation in the RM of Moose Jaw. Members of the police service, criminal investigation and K9 Unit executed a search warrant on Dec. 8 at a home in the rural municipality as part of an ongoing investigation into the acquisition, possession and distribution of illegal NOTICE OF INTENTION TO AMEND ZONING BYLAW NO. 5346 and unstamped tobacco and cigarettes in and near Moose Jaw, a news release explained. During the search, members seized about 34,000 illegal cigarettes, roughly 900 grams of illicit marijuana, four firearms and more than $6,000 in cash. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A21 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Veteran pitcher Nicolosi to return to Miller Express Mitchell College senior among team leaders in innings pitched, games started in 2019 campaign Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw Miller Express are beginning to look toward the 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League campaign -- and with that, they announced their first confirmed returnee of the season last Friday. Starting pitcher Jeff Nicolosi will return to the local squad for his second season in the WCBL after making his debut in the black and yellow in the 2019 campaign. The Plainfield, Conn. righthander led the Miller Express in starts last season, taking the mound for 11 games and tossing the third-highest number of innings for the local squad at 54.1. Nicolosi ended up with a 2-2 record and a 3.81 earned run average while striking out 32 and walking 15. He allowed more than three earned runs only once through his 11 starts. Nicolosi had a solid start to his 2020 New England Collegiate Conference campaign with Mitchell College - the alma mater of Express head coach Eric Marriott - before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down after only eight games in early March. He made three relief appearances and allowed only two hits while striking out five. The Miller Express open their 2021 season on May 28 at Ross Wells Park. Jeff Nicolosi delivers for the Moose Jaw Miller Express during the 2019 season. Marriott officially named head coach of Miller Express Popular former outfielder to take over from Sorensen as new bench boss Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw Miller Express will have a new head coach when the 2021 Western Major Baseball League kicks off at the end of May. And he’ll be a familiar face to regular denizens of Ross Wells Park. The Express announced earlier this week that former outfielder Eric Marriott will officially take over the reins of the team after suiting up for the local squad the past two seasons. Marriott was originally slated to take over from former coach Rich Sorensen during the 2020 campaign, but that plan was naturally shelved when the WCBL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pan- demic. Marriott, 24, debuted for the Express in 2018 and quickly drew attention as the team’s starting centerfielder with his Kevin Pillar-esque play. He’d end up winning his first team Gold Glove that year and would again claim the honour in 2019. At the plate, the Niagara Falls, Ont. native had a solid rookie campaign, putting together the third-best batting average on the team at .288 to go along with two Eric Marriott laces a base hit against home runs and 12 runs batted in along the Brooks Bombers during the 2019 with a team-high 18 stolen bases in 42 season. games. Miller Express Fan Favourite award at the Marriott would end up taking home the end of the season. In 2019, Marriott hit .217 in 47 games, knocking in 17 runs and stealing another 21 bases. He picked up his second team Gold Glove in as many seasons in the process. Marriott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in sports and fitness management from Mitchell College. The Miller Express open the 2021 WCBL season on May 28, when they host the Medicine Hat Mavericks at Ross Wells. For the latest information on the local squad, be sure to keep an eye on their website and on Facebook and Twitter. Warriors acquire Krane from Pats, send Augustine to Swift Current Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw Warriors will have their full quota of overage players if and when the 2020-21 Western Hockey League season begins. The Warriors announced last week they had acquired 20-year-old Riley Krane from the Regina Pats in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft. Later in the day, the Warriors sent 19-yearold defenceman Cayde Augustine to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional eighth-round draft pick 2022. COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL The Moose Jaw Warriors added Riley Krane from the Regina Pats on Thursday. Krane, a Dawson Creek, B.C. product, scored 16 goals and finished with 32 points in 61 games with the Pats last sea- SHREDDING • Cross Cut #3 Security • First 25lbs is $15.00 minimum charge • .55¢ per lb after that • $25 local pick up son. That includes two goals and two assists in four games against the Warriors. The acquisition of the 5-foot-11, 194-pound left winger gives the Warriors three overagers after playing much of last season under the 20-year-old limit. Warriors forward Tate Popple will enter his fourth full season with the team after putting up 11 goals and 14 points in 53 games last season. The Warriors also acquired forward Brad Ginnell in a waiver claim from the Spokane Chiefs on Sept. 4. PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Outdoor rinks being installed, public skating to be available over holidays City releases update on facilities after recent public health announcements Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The City of Moose Jaw is doing their part to help keep families active over the Christmas holidays - even if it means things look wildly different due to COVID-19 restrictions in place province-wide. City workers are currently in the process of installing ice sheets at outdoor rinks throughout Moose Jaw, with flooding taking place at Kinsmen East End park on Dec. 18 as an example. As long as temperatures remain cold enough and flooding remains on schedule, rinks throughout the city should be in place in the near future. But there are some rules attached, all related to the ongoing pandemic and measures put in place by the Saskatchewan government. No more than 30 people will be allowed on an ice surface at any time, and organized or pick-up hockey is not permitted until further notice. Nets will not be provided. Visit moosejaw.ca for more information and location of ice rinks in the city There will still be plenty of indoor activities to take part in, even if it won’t be as many as normal holiday times. The Yara Centre fitness centre and indoor track remains open, but with capacity limits and masks being worn at all times. Turf rentals are also available, with participants following all public health measures. Fitness classes will be on hold between Dec. 30 and Jan. 18, and all drop-in turf activities are suspended until further notice. Over at the Kinsmen Sportsplex, you can still take to the City Issues Recreation Facilities Operations Update December 18, 2020 MOOSE JAW – The City of Moose Jaw is providing an update on how City facilities and programs are affected by the Public Health measures announced by the Province on December 14, 2020. Outdoor Ice Surfaces: • Outdoor ice and Crokicurl surfaces are being installed. • Warm-up shacks will be available and users must adhere to the current Public Health measures. • Current outdoor public gathering limits allow for 30 people maximum on the ice surface. • Organized or pick up hockey is not permitted until further notice. Nets will not be provided. • Full details on the status of individual outdoor ice surfaces, warm-up shack hours, and Public Health measures can be found at https://moosejaw.ca/parks-recreation-culture/outdoor-rinks-crokicurl/ Yara Centre: The fitness centre and indoor track will remain open but with reduced capacity limits and mandatory masking • for all activities. • Fitness classes will be put on hold between December 23, 2020 and January 18, 2021. • Turf rentals remain available and must adhere to current Public Health measures. • Drop-in turf activities are suspended until further notice. There was still quite a bit of work to be done, but the ice was slowly going in at Kinsmen East End Park on Friday afternoon. water but swimmers - both individuals and families - are asked to book online if at all possible in order to help maintain capacity limits. Additional swim times will be made available during the holiday season. The Sportsplex arena remains open, with public skating resuming on Dec. 21 and again following all public health measures. Mandatory masks and three metres of physical distancing is required, including on the ice surface. All shinny and pick-up hockey activities remain on hold. Mosaic Place will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 and Pla-Mor Palace - including the Bert Hunt and Wally Boshuck rinks - remains closed until further notice. All activities at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre are paused through Jan. 15. Kinsmen Sportsplex Pool: • Swimming and Water Workout continues within the updated capacity limits and physical distancing/masking guidelines. Additional family swims will be offered through the Holiday season. • Swimming lessons, advanced courses and private rentals remain suspended until further notice. Mosaic Place and City Arenas (Kinsmen Sportsplex Arena, Pla-Mor Palace) • The Pla-Mor Palace will remain closed until further notice. • Mosaic Place will be closed to the public from December 24 through January 1. • The Kinsmen Sportsplex Arena will remain open. • Public skating will resume on December 21, 2020 at the Kinsmen Sportsplex Arena under the current Public Health measures. • Shinny hockey, stick and puck and adult recreational hockey remains suspended until further notice. • Mandatory mask use and three (3) metres of physical distancing is required in all areas including the ice surface. Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre • All curling leagues remain paused through January 15, 2021. For further information, call the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre at 306-624-2048. Participants must book ahead for all available recreation activities (except outdoor skating surfaces). MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A23 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Camp, quarantine and COVID: Warriors’ Hunt reflects on National Junior Team camp Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt remembers the exact time his dream of making the National Junior Team for the 2020-21 World Junior Hockey championship came to an end. Hunt was in his Red Deer hotel room at the conclusion of a 14-day quarantine brought on by a pair of players contracting COVID-19 during the event. Not even a day into the shutdown, he had come down with a sore throat and soon found out he had tested positive for the disease that has ravaged much of the planet. The 18-year-old Brandon product and Minnesota Wild draft pick went through the remainder of the lockdown, quickly recovering from any COVID symptoms and spending the rest of the time, well, passing time. Then the phone rang at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, one day before the quarantine was to end. “I got a phone call from Scott Salmond, the head of Hockey Canada, and he just said they fought and fought with Alberta Health, but at the end of the day it was their decision, and I was gone in two hours,” Hunt said in an interview. “It was a really quick turn of events. I was kind of prepared to skate the next morning and all of a sudden I’m gone two hours later. It’s disappointing, heartbreaking, actually, having the World Junior dream taken over a phone call and it was pretty emotional. But at the same time, it’s good to have a chance and I’m looking forward to next year.” It was another blow in a tough run of events for the elite rearguard, who was playing his first elite-level hockey since the Western Hockey League season came Daemon Hunt celebrates a goal with the Virden Oil Capitals during his brief stint with the MJHL team. to a premature end in early March. He had played only 28 games the previous season after suffering a severe cut to his right forearm in early December of 2019, causing him to miss the rest of the month and only return to the ice in February. Thing is, up until his chat with Salmond, it had been a good run at the month-long World Junior team event. “Camp was really good,” Hunt said. “Obviously it’s very high intensity hockey and very fast and skilled, but I felt I was right there with everybody else and I was definitely confident in myself making it this year. But these things are out of my control and I just look at the positives, I have another chance for next year and I’m excited for the season coming up. And at the same time I got a lot out of camp so coming into next year I’ll be that much more prepared and confident to make this team. “It was good to see the guys, too, and it was just all-around a good time that way.” Hunt entered camp on a pretty decent high -- he had suited up for the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hock- ey League in the weeks prior and had lit things up, scoring on his first shift with the Junior A team and finishing with three goals and five points in three games despite not seeing game action over half a year. “For me to go play Junior A was getting back to game speed,” Hunt said. “I knew going in it wasn’t going to be close to the speed of World Junior camp, but it was just getting my legs under me and getting the game back. I hadn’t played a game in eight months so I was just getting back into the groove, and I ended up playing well and putting up some good numbers while I was there and while it lasted… So I’m happy I was able to go to Virden and be part of that.” From there, it was right into the Red Deer NJT bubble, and another whole new experience not only for himself but the entire crew of players and staff. And while strange, it wasn’t necessarily bad. In fact, quite the opposite. “Honestly, it was really good,” Hunt said. “Being with all the guys 24-7 is a good time. They turn into your family after a couple of days and while there was a little bit of an adjustment, it was pretty great.” Quarantine, on the other hand, was less than ideal. Hockey Canada went above and beyond to try and make things as accommodating as possible and to stave off boredom, but there’s only so much that can be done when you’re sequestered in your hotel room for two full weeks. “Physically it was a little bit hard, working out over Zoom, but mentally it was definitely more challenging,” Hunt explained. “Our hotel rooms didn’t open, so not getting any fresh air for 14 days was tough. For me, I’m kind of a homebody and it wasn’t too bad, but for some of the other guys, it was a challenge, but you find a way to pass the time every day. There were a lot of Zoom calls, I was playing video games, just anything to pass the time, get by every day.” Hunt added that he had nothing but praise for Team Canada officials -- including Warriors general manager Alan Millar, a member of the Hockey Canada management team -- and their work to keep the players occupied. “They did a great job with that, I have to give them lots of credit for keeping us busy and bringing in some guest speakers and things like that,” Hunt said. “I learned a lot and it was really good that way.” The good news is Hunt has completely recovered from his bout with COVID-19. And his experience with Team Canada has only made him that much more excited for his next opportunity. And as a 19-year-old defenceman with Hockey Canada’s eye on him his entire career, the opportunity will most certainly be there. “Hockey Canada knows my style and how I like to play and I’m able to switch my role into whatever they need,” Hunt said. “I was able to build my confidence last season, it’s just going to get higher and higher and before you know it it’ll be December next year. “So it’s been disappointing, but I’m looking forward to the fresh start with the Warriors, a new season and getting back to World Junior camp next year.” Sask Hockey Association cancels provincial championships Recent extension of government COVID-19 restrictions sees SHA further scale back season Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Hope has always sprung eternal for the provincial hockey community when it comes to dealing with COVID-19, but teams throughout the province took another hit on Wednesday afternoon. The Saskatchewan Hockey Association announced that all provincial championships and carded team programs have been officially cancelled, after the Saskatchewan government announced that the current slate of pandemic restrictions would extend until Jan. 15. The hope was that with a three-week shutdown as of late November, things would begin to open up this weekend, with teams returning to league play and other activities. But with COVID-19 numbers remaining high, that became an impossi- LETTER TO THE EDITOR Re: Don’t Rename Moose Jaw Warriors I just read that the Moose Jaw Warriors are considering changing their name. Why? What's wrong with the word 'Warriors'? A warrior is a fighter. It's a good word that describes a fighter. The word 'warrior' is mentioned many times in the bible. In fact, in the bible, God is described as a warrior. The bible is a very old book. Don't get rid of the name Moose Jaw Warriors. It's a good name. bility. The news isn’t all bad, though - SHA executive director opened the announcement by imploring teams to continue their current limited activities in order to continue preparation for the new year. “I want to encourage membership to continue to have your teams’ practice and focus on skill development for the minor hockey players,” Kelly McClintock said in the SHA memorandum. “Let us keep our youth active for their physical and mental well-being in anticipation of being able to play games again in the new year. “Please continue all the pre-event screening, contact tracing activities that have been in place since we have returned to the ice.” McClintock continued by saying the decision to cancel provincials was not made lightly. “The decision was not an easy one however at this point the SHA’s focus is simply to get everyone back to playing games in a league environment to salvage the season,” he said. “There was no way we could accommodate separate competitions within the environment we are living in. Right now, we are simply fortunate to be able to have minor hockey teams practice when you compare our situation to the two neighboring provinces who are not able to play or practice in any fashion.” The SHA provincial playoffs feature around 250 teams from throughout the province in age categories ranging from Under-13 to Senior A. Playoffs would have begun in January and played down until provincial finals at the end of March. For more information and updates, be sure to check out sha.sk.ca and follow them on social media. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. Here are some examples of the use of the word 'warrior' in the bible https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/words/ Warrior No culture has the claim to that word! It's a universal word for someone who 'goes to war'. The root of the word 'warrior' is 'war'. A warrior is one who goes to war. It's a great name for the Moose Jaw hockey team. Garth Ukrainetz Starting December 28th! 75% All Christmas OFF Decor 25% OFF Everything Else Including already marked down sale items - take another 20% off! Except consignments & photos Gifts galore from ceiling to floor 26 Main St. N. • 306-692-9955

PAGE A24 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Miller Express coach Marriott excited for new season and new opportunity First-year bench boss looking forward to returning to Moose Jaw for new Western Canadian Baseball League season Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Sometimes circumstances have to turn your way when you’re looking to break into the coaching ranks of a high-level organization like the Western Canadian Baseball League. For Moose Jaw Miller Express head coach Eric Marriott, the timing couldn’t have turned out better. Marriott, 24, was originally planning to return to the team as an assistant coach for the 2020 WCBL campaign under then-bench boss Rich Sorensen, having played centrefield for the Express the previous two seasons. But Sorensen notified the club in the spring that he wouldn’t be able to return to the team, and just like that, Marriott was the new head coach of the Miller Express. “(General Manager) Cory (Olafson) called me up and said ‘you’re our guy’, so I would have been the head coach last year, but with COVID and everything they just didn’t announce anything,” Marriott said from his home in Niagara Falls, Ont. on Saturday afternoon. “So it’s been a year that I’ve been working on recruiting and everything, it’s just been under wraps until it was all official last week.” It was a whirlwind couple of months leading up to officially taking over the team, and Marriott had to make a few decisions before officially committing to returning for what would have been the 2020 WCBL season. “I was mulling my options, I had a couple pro offers overseas, but I ultimately wanted to have a career in coaching down the line, so I came to the conclusion that I wanted to take the next step,” he said of the initial offer. “So I said ‘yeah’ right away.” From there, it was quickly to work -- the aforementioned recruiting has gone extremely well, and Marriott expects to have a team that will have fans plenty interested in hanging around the confines of Ross Wells Park this summer. “I’m excited about our roster, we’re going to be talented,” Marriott said. “I think fans are going to be excited about Eric Marriott some of the guys we’re bringing in and we’re going to be loaded from top to bottom. “We’ve had an overwhelming amount of recruitment done by myself and Cory and our assistant coach, but we’ve had a bunch of coaches reach out to us, too, because players are itching to get out and just play… it’s worked out really well for us. Now we can start putting together progression lines for players as their season starts up in the next couple months here, we can see how they progress throughout the spring.” Marriott aims to create a college-style program where players will find a regular routine focused on improvement and being able to compete at a high level on a daily basis. That’s a key factor in the WCBL, which plays a MLB-style schedule with 56 games in a little over two months. And when it comes to the overall atmosphere around the team, under no circumstances will the Express be a soft touch “There are going to be no days off, teams aren’t going to come in here and think ‘oh, we’re playing the MIllers, this is an easy game’,” Marriott said. “I want them to be thinking they’re on the road and this is going to be a tough ballpark to play in.” It’s all with a focus toward rewarding fans with a winning program -- and giving back to a community he has grown to love. “I spent two summers there as a player and I was up there last summer, I wouldn’t have taken the job if it wasn’t somewhere I enjoyed,” Marriott said. “My billet family (Glenn and Joan Haug), I consider them family even today. I talk to them at least once a month and they were a huge part of me falling in love in Moose Jaw because they were so supportive of my career when I was a kid coming in three years ago. “Then the support from guys like Cory, he’s had by back from the minute I flew in as junior in college right to today.” Marriott also gave a shoutout to former Express head coach Michael Hunt, who now serves on the team’s board of directors. “He has been a huge backbone for me through it all,” said Marriott. “He reached out a while ago to let me know he was proud of me as a player and had faith in me as a coach. We talk pretty consistently and he’s been great for me as well.” Marriott’s girlfriend also hails from Moose Jaw, and they plan to return to Friendly City at the end of April or beginning of May in order to get settled in before the May 28 opening day against Medicine Hat. “I’m looking forward to it all and seeing everyone again and having a really great season,” Marriott said. Moose Jaw’s Helland returning to Miller Express Stand-out junior college pitcher to suit up for hometown WCBL club Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Miller Express fans will have a local player to cheer for after the Western Canadian Baseball League club announced Saturday that Reece Helland will be returning to the team for the 2020 season. Helland, 20, will be entering his third season with the local club, having seen spot duty as an underage call-up in 2017 and 2018 before suiting up full-time for the Express in the 2019 campaign. Originally an infielder who primarily played third base, Helland emerged as a force out of the bullpen as the 2019 campaign rolled along despite taking the field as a freshman in a league that primarily features junior and senior college standouts. Helland would make 12 relief appearances and scatter 15 hits over 21 ⅓ innings of work, striking out 19 and walking 17. It all translated into a 2.95 earned run average and saw Helland emerge as one of the team’s go-to relievers as the campaign progressed. That all led to a break-out showing when Helland re- turned to the field with Monterey Peninsula College of the California Community College Athletic Association this past spring. Helland’s coach with the Lobos was plenty aware of what he had done on the mound in the WCBL and moved his freshman infielder to the bullpen full time. And the Peacock grad didn’t disappoint. Helland would pitch 10 ⅔ innings, allowing only four hits and striking out 15 against only two walks. Most impressively, he didn’t allow a run in five appearances and by the time a lingering forearm injury shut him down, Helland had emerged as the team’s closer. Of course, the ongoing pandemic would shut the CCCAA down in mid-March, taking away the opportunity to see how he’d look the remainder of the season and in an Express uniform in 2020. You can keep an eye on how Reece is doing through the college season in California by keeping an eye on Monterey Peninsula at www.athletics.mpc.edu. Reece Helland might not end up with very many at bats this coming season with the Miller Express, but look for him to have a major role, regardless. The Miller Express open their 2021 season on May 28 against the Medicine Hat Mavericks at Ross Wells Park. CE N T R E Moose Jaw OLLISION (306) 690-5263 SNOW REMOVAL Commercial & Residental MONTHLY/YEARLY RATES CALL US FOR A FREE QUOTE 30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 OH TERRY SENT US ANOTHER THANK YOU CARD! Don’t let Wild Life get your ride bent out of shape... Call Terry he’ll get it looking like new! All Workmanship Guaranteed! Journeyman Staffed! All Makes and Models! We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A25 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Warriors’ King falls to Edmonton in Memorial eCup Medicine Hat’s Svejkovsky wins online NHL 21 video game tournament Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Cory King saw his Memorial eCup quest come to an end early last week. The 18-year-old defenceman ended up dropping a 3-1 decision to Jaylen Luypen of the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round of the NHL 21 Playstation 4 online video game tournament involving all 60 Canadian Hockey League teams. In a contest that was close from the opening puck drop, Luypen was able to use his slick player control skills to maintain momentum much of the game, limiting King’s chances and successfully ragging off time once he got control of the puck. Jake Neighbours opened scoring for Edmonton on the power play at the 12:25 mark of the first period, stripping the puck from a Warriors defender at the blueline, weaving his way into the slot and rifling a shot high to the glove side of Warriors goaltender Brock Gould. Luypen himself made it 2-0 Oil Kings with 4:29 to play in the first, pulling the puck out of a scramble high on the halfwall, breaking into the slot untouched and beating Gould short side. The score wouldn’t remain there for long, as the Warriors would get on the board Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Cory King takes the opening faceoff against Jalen Luypen of the Edmonton Oil Kings. with 2:10 left in the opening frame. Kyle Crosbie beat his defender wide to the outside and fed a backdoor pass to Josh Hoekstra, who made no mistake beating Sebastian Cossa to pull Moose Jaw within one. Edmonton quickly restored the two-goal lead in the second. Matthew Robertson picked up the puck along the blue line and again found a space in traffic, beating Gould with a low shot just over a minute PANDA Savings Card Only $29.95 “Makes a great stocking stuffer” SAVE $75 on Oil & Filter Services Alone Plus 100’s more on regular service into the frame. King started to find his stride in the third, drawing a penalty midway through the period, but was unable to create any sustained pressure as Luypen ran down the minutes. The Warriors would manage a handful of chances through the game’s last 10 minutes but would get no closer. Final stats for the contest were unavailable. King had opened the event with a 5-2 win over Kyrell Sopotyk of the Kamloops Blazers on Dec. 5. Luypen was unable to keep things rolling for the Oil Kings as he would fall to Brendan Hoffmann of the OHL’s Erie Otters in the division final. Lukas Svejkovsky of the Medicine Hat Tigers ended up claiming the overall championship on Thursday night, capping an epic run through the tournament with a perfect 8-0 record, including a two-game sweep of the Saint John Sea Dogs’ Riley Bezeau in the tournament final. Svejkovsky scored six times in the first on his way to a 10-0 win in game one against Bezeau before taking a 4-1 win in game two to secure the title. The CHL will be making a donation of $1,000 to a charity of Svejkovsky’s choice. Kia Canada also provided a gift card of $1,000 for the tournament winner, which Svejkovsky has chosen to donate back to a second charity. The two charities Svejkovsky has chosen to support are both of great importance to the Tigers – the Medicine Hat Santa Claus Fund and the Medicine Hat Women’s Shelter Society.

PAGE A28 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 In Memoriam Elouise McGruther Jul 14, 1923 - Sept 24, 2003 Alfred McGruther Apr 24, 1915 - Jul 5, 2005 Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no on can steal. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. We little knew that morning God was to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories. your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Sadly missed & loved, Arlene, Arnie, Colleen, Holly and Families Jane Marie Moore 1948 - 2010 In tears we saw you sinking, we watched you fade away; you suffered much in silence. You fought so hard to stay you faced your task with courage your spirit did not bend, but you still kept on fighting until the very end. so when we saw you sleeping, so peacefully, free from pain, We could not wish you back to suffer that again in God’s own time We will meet you again If tears Could build A stairway and memories A lane, I'd walk Right up to Heaven And bring you home again. Missing you terribly Leslie George Farnel Eddy, Joelle, Michael, Brody, Gordon and the rest of the Moore Family TRINITY UNITED CHURCH Iroquois 60 Athabasca277 Street East St W 306-692-0533 Moose Jaw, SK Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Dec. 24 Rev. Doug Shepherd Music Director: Karen Purdy Love Always From Diana, Lesley, Jessica, Family and Friends NEW LOCATION W.E. TED SEABORN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ted on December 16, 2020 at the age of 78 at West Park Crossing with his family by his side. Predeceased by (Mom) Marion Seaborn, (Dad) Trevor Seaborn, (Motherin-law) Bernie Benjamin, (Father-in-law) Herman Benjamin, (Daughter) Carolyn, (Sister-in-Law) Laurette Benjamin, (Brother-in-Law) Raymond Benjamin. Ted is survived by his wife of 53 years Alice; Daughter Sandy (Mark), Son Barry (Aftyn); Grandchildren Riley, Nylah and Chase, whom he cherished; Sister Joan (Beattie) Hugg and family. After high school in Moose Jaw, work took Ted to cities across Saskatchewan, North Battleford, Weyburn, Shaunavon, and Swift Current where he worked for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Woolworths. In 1967, Ted married the love of his life Alice. The family moved back to Moose Jaw in 1970 to take over Seaborn Agencies a family business owned by his Dad Trevor Seaborn. Ted loved the challenge of the industry and being the people person he was, he loved his clients. It was a yearly ritual for him to deliver calendars to his clients and have a visit. He also enjoyed calling a lot of his clients on their birthday to wish them well! After retirement Ted continued his daily walk to the bank, this could be lengthy for Ted as he visited with anyone and everyone along the way whether he knew them or not. Ted was a gifted musician playing the piano and keyboard with many different bands over the years and loved every minute of it. He also enjoyed jamming with other musicians forming many lasting friendships. His last performance on stage was at Ted and Alice’s 50th Wedding Anniversary when the band asked him to join them for a few songs. The sound of his music will be dearly missed at our family gatherings. Ted’s other favourite past times included walking in Wakamow with ‘The Grumpy old Men’ crew and then heading to A & W for coffee. He loved to golf every chance he got, but especially in Palm Springs, until his shoulders would no longer co-operate. He had a true passion for cars, especially cruising in his 1963 Studebaker Hawk. Despite all the health challenges Ted faced, his sense of humour never waivered. He fought every battle with determination right until the end. We would like to thank the Staff at West Park Crossing for their love and kindness over the last few years. If we could all learn a lesson from Ted, it would be “Be kind to everyone you meetâ€?. We could all use this right now in these difficult times. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted’s name may be made to your favourite local charity. In living memory of Ted, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson. com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain – Funeral Director Evening service 7pm Please 306-694-1546 Sunday, MayRegister 14th, 2017 Gordon William Gabel May 10, 1931 To Dec 27, 2018 Dec. 27 10:30amRev. Ashley Taylor Worship Service 10:30am & Sunday School Lorem ipsum St. Barnabas St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service As of November 22nd and including December, 2020 For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website Due to the recent Covid 19 cases, St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca The loss you feel When someone dies is not the worst feeling in the world. Missing them for the rest of your life is the worst feeling. Gone but not forgotten. Love from your family Jennie, Gary & Shirley & Family Cory & Bev & Family

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A29 LOIS ELEANOR MCMILLIN of Moose Jaw, aged 84 years, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Providence Place. She was predeceased by her husband Glen McMillin, 2015, parents, Iris and Walter Johnson, sister, Lil Firth, and brother, Ken Johnson. She leaves to mourn several nieces and nephews, including Sharon (Ron) Hardy, Debbie Firth, Stephen (Shelley) Firth, Audrey (Perry) Koot, Keith (Cheryl) Johnson, Connie Johnson, Colleen Johnson and Craig Johnson. Lois was born on October 14, 1936, and grew up on the family farm near Buffalo Pound Lake in the beautiful Qu’Appelle Valley. She attended Coyote Run School in the district. She moved to Moose Jaw to finish her education at Moose Jaw Technical High School and Briercrest Bible College. Lois spent her 41-year career at the Moose Jaw Union Hospital, working in medical records as a Certified Medical Transcriptionist. On July 13, 1975, she married Glen McMillin from the Chaplin area. They spent 41 wonderful years together residing in Moose Jaw. Lois loved the Lord, and both Lois and Glen were active members of St. Marks Presbyterian Church for many years. Lois was also blessed with a beautiful singing voice and sang in the church choir. After retirement, she dedicated her Tuesday mornings to singing to residents at Providence Place, and even after moving into Providence Place, she was able to continue the Tuesday morning singalongs with the residents. She also volunteered at the Union Hospital for many years after retirement. In following her Swedish roots, Lois was also a member of the Scandinavian Club. Upon her husband Glen’s passing, Lois moved to the Bentley Retirement Residence and had three enjoyable years there. She then went to Providence Place to live. Lois was sweet and kind, and very loving and supporting to her family and friends often sending cards with encouraging notes and scriptures. Anyone who knew Lois was familiar with all the poems she wrote for different special occasions. Due to public health restrictions, a Private Service will be held for immediate family only. Thanks to the Providence Place for their excellent care and spiritual attention they gave to Lois. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’s name, may be made to St. Marks Presbyterian Church, 80 High St. E., Moose Jaw Saskatchewan, S6H 0B8. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Gary McDowell, Funeral Director 306-6934550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 CECILE MARIE THERESE DIXON (née: Dulude) Cecile Marie Dixon (née: Dulude), surrounded by love, passed away on Friday, November 20th, 2020 reuniting with her husband Bill on the day of their 64th wedding anniversary. Her family finds solace in their beloved Mother’s eternal reconciliation with the love of her life Bill, after 28 years apart. Cecile was born to Alphonse and Therese in Ottawa, ON December 8th, 1928, the second oldest of four sisters and two brothers. Growing up Cec loved sports and was athletic as a figure skater, excelled at tennis, swimming and hockey – had mother’s name not appeared in the newspaper for recording a shutout, her father would have never known she was playing. With an independent and adventurous spirit she bravely set out for Saskatchewan in 1948. Cecile met William Dixon, whom she married in 1956, and went on to raise 4 boys together. As a mother she was always taking care of her boys and many of their friends. Cec also lent her hand to the family business, Campbell Dixon Clothiers, sewing many suits, as well as military and Snowbird uniforms, of which she was most proud. Throughout her life Mother was an avid golfer, bridge player and bowler, winning provincial team championships in golf and bowling. She was incredibly talented artistically and taught oil painting for many years. Her paintings and works of art are treasured gifts to family. As a proud French Canadian, Cecile was the interpreter for the French women’s curling team during the Women’s World championships in Moose Jaw in the 70’s. Mother had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed a good laugh and spoke her mind. Meaningful times for Cec were spent as afternoon outings to Buffalo Pound Lake and Nicole Flats with Bill; trips to see her grandchildren or their visits to her. She enjoyed her 19 great-grandchildren whose photos were proudly displayed at her place. Cecile was predeceased by her loving husband, William (Bill) Dixon in February 1993; sisters: Adele St-Cyr, Pierrette Bohay, and Marie McMartin; and great-granddaughter, Jae Marie. She is survived by her sister, Louise Despatie; brothers, Jean-Pierre Dulude and Michel Dulude; her 4 loving sons and stepdaughter and families: Jim & Marissa and their 7 children: Jeremy & Jolene (Zander, Ryder), Leanne (Brayden, Ethne), Jessica & Matt (Bodie, Baker, Birdie), Rebecca & Brian (Jaxon, Bronson), Cody & Alysha (Jaxton, Huxley, Phoenix), Caitlyn & Nate, Emma Mitch & Christina and their four children: Ernst & Anastasia (Tavairik, Aletheia), Isaac & Elizabeth (Esme, Isla and Heidi), Ocean & Katie, Emma Doug & Jackie and their children: Nikki, Daniel, Amanda, Ashley & Mark (Nova) and Adam & Jenna (Paisley) Dave & Donna and their three children: Mitchell, Samual, Katrina Stepdaughter: Lee De Rosenrol & Terry A special thanks to the staff at Pioneers Lodge and Chez Nous for the wonderful care mother received during her time at each. Also to Dr. Geyer for the wonderful care he gave to mother over the years. A Private Family Service will be held to honour Cecile. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Cecile’s name may be made to The Moose Jaw Humane Society, Box 1658 Station Main, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 7K7, which she was fond of supporting. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com KRAFT, ANNAMARIE Annamarie “Ann” Kraft nee Scheveck left this earth to dance with angels December 5. Surrounded by loved ones in her home in Saskatoon. She was born July 14, 1959 in Macklin, Sk and was raised around Moose Jaw. She is survived by her loving sister Barb and family in Alberta; her devoted children Deanna, Trevor and Shannon and grandchildren Madison and Emil of whom she was so very proud. Ann had a love of music which brought her to travel and instill this lesson into her children. Ann always left warmth in people’s hearts, humming along to music, sharing jokes and blessing us with her laughter. From the sparkles in her eyes to that unforgettable smile, Ann will be remembered forever. She has a passion for caring for others will be sorrily missed by everyone she touched. Dear Good Night Angel You say when you Love something, set it free, But the only time I feel free is when I’m with you. I’m not going because I want to, I’m going because I love you. Its our only chance of true freedom. TREW Winnie Ruby Trew, aged 86 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away on Monday, December 7th, 2020. Winnie was born and raised in Moose Jaw. She married Bing Trew on January 16th, 1953 and together they raised 2 children. Winnie was a loving mother, sister and friend to many. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and her 1 sister, and husband, Bing Trew. Winnie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Shelley; son, Larry; 3 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers and sisters. She was loved by all. She loved her dancing in life and today shes dancing in heaven with all those who have missed her very much. She will Never be forgotten she will always be remembered and forever loved. Your wings were ready, but my heart was not. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear. How much we love and miss you, and wish that you were here. Sadly missed & loved, Arlene, Arnie, Colleen, Holly and Families www.mjhf.org Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Lorraine Wiltse Mar 6, 1945 - Nov 3, 2020 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Dayna Chamberlain General Manager is what sets us apart Warmest Wishes for the Season from our Families to Yours’

PAGE A30 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 With Help From Their Friends Facebook Group Continues To Bring Hope In A Bad Year It may be a bad year for many people because of the COVID - 19 pandemic and other factors but Christmas 2020 just got a little bit brighter for some Moose Jaw people thanks to a Facebook page dedicated to helping others and the page’s supporters. Started in May 2014 The Original MJ Honest Pay It Forward was established originally as a means to help others by offering re-usable household and other items for free. “It was a way of rather than sending re-usable good things to the landfill to offer them for free to others…. things that were still good could be passed to other people who could use them,” Sandi Nixon one of the page Administrators told MJ Independent. Despite the Facebook group’s original purpose of being a means to facilitate the reuse of lightly used or even new goods the page quickly grew where people in need came to ask for help in tough times, Nixon said. In 2020 the Facebook group with 2,300 members continued with its unpaid work but at a renewed vigour as the COVID -19 pandemic has hit many working people hard this year. “This is the way it has always been and it is getting worse,” she said, adding “there are a lot of people without a job or not earning enough this year because of what is happening. But with that said there seems to be more people coming forward willing to help out.” “I find this year because people have less that people are giving more,” Nixon said. “There are no jobs and many people’s income is affected but yet this year people are giving more.” The group that was set up to re-purpose household goods has found itself coming together to help Moose Jaw people who find themselves in dire need especially at Christmas time with many people asking for help. And 2020 is no exception. Nixon said in 2020 the group was not going to help out people for Christmas until a woman with children asked if there was going to be any type of help this year as there had been in others. Feeling there could be a need this year the group posted on their page if there was someone who could use some help and if there was anyone interested in helping out. The response to the call was phenomenal from both sides of the equation with people saying that they needed help with Christmas and others willing to donate to ensure people had a decent meal, gifts for the children, a tree and a bit of happiness to end out the year. On the side offering help Nixon said there was an outpouring of support. “It wasn’t an offer to help from the richer people per say but just ordinary working people who wanted to help out others for Christmas. People who do not live in mansions but just ordinary everyday people.” Nixon said she had come forward as a way to thank the people who gave and give them recognition for their anonymous assistance. This year there are some memorable giving she said with one regular helper saying “here are eight $100 gift cards give them to people who need them the most.” While another woman said she would like to adopt a family and then went out and then bought them a tree, gifts and food to have Christmas. Then there are others who have simply said I do not have time to go shopping here is some money can you go out and buy people some things. Others gave a few dollars or gifts to help out others. “It really snowballs.” “They all do it anonymously but somehow I feel they de- serve some recognition for helping others,” Nixon said. “They are just helping out of the goodness of their heart.” People anonymously providing help to others at Christmas - although not the initial intent of the Facebook group - has happened in other years with one anonymous donor going out and buying 20 turkeys and showing up and saying “can you give these out to people who need them.” “I would really like people recognized that despite what some people might think there are lots of good people out there,” she said. Asked what she thought about people reaching out to help those who have little Nixon said “I find it humbling.” About the donation of the eight $100 gift cards Nixon said the act of kindness hit her really hard. “I stood in the street and just cried….I am not emotional about the bad things in life but it is when people do things like this that really affects me.” Asked why people would give such large gifts anonymously to total strangers Nixon said the best she could tell by guessing was it was being done because the person involved believes in “good karma” and people who do good things for others have good things in turn happen in their lives. Anyone who would like to help out others this Christmas are welcome to do so as there are still more who could use a little bit of help. To do so contact the group’s Facebook Page. https://www.mjindependent.com/new-blog/2020/12/19/ facebook-group-brings-continues-to-bring-hope-in-abad-year COVID-19 restrictions & Upcoming Events in Moose Jaw The following is a running list of groups, businesses, and organizations that have implemented COVID-19 precautions due to concerns about COVID-19. Moose Jaw Express staff will be updating this list as needed. If you would like your notice or event added to this list, contact us at editor@mjvexpress.com. For information about the status of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, or for more information on symptoms and preventative measures, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Current Public Health Orders: The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently recommending: - residents maintain a minimum of three meters distance when in public; - adhere to hand-washing protocols and sanitation measures in public spaces; - self-monitor for the development of COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 if any appear; - maintain a close household bubble to help reduce the spread of the virus and aid with contact tracing procedures. Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces across the province, including fitness facilities and workplace areas not accessible to the public. . Public health has stated that indoor private gatherings are now limited to household members only, no visitors. Single individuals who live alone may be in contact with one consistent household of less than five individuals. Outdoor gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 10 people, with physical distancing in place. Nonessential interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Public venues are limited to a max of 30 people and all sports activities are cancelled for all age groups. Beginning on Dec. 25, retail stores and personal services like salons must limit their capacity to 50 per cent. Large stores must limit capacity to 25 per cent. Visitors are also currently not allowed at SHA-operated facilities in the province, with the exception of compassionate care reasons, and masks are required in all areas of SHA facilities. Vaccine delivery has begun, with Phase One for vulnerable priority populations beginning later in December and Phase Two for the general public in April. Changes in Businesses Organizations: & Please be sure to check with individual businesses, organizations and public spaces about specific COVID-19 precautions that they may have in place. Casinos and bingo halls are closed by the mandate of public health. Riverside Mission is now accepting food donations and other item donations for the Christmas season. The Cosmo Senior Citizens’ Centre is closed until further notice. Timothy Eaton Gardens is closed for the time being and all activities run by the Moose Jaw & District Seniors Association are cancelled until further notice. The Moose Jaw Public Library will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. The Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery will be closed from Dec. 2426 and Jan. 1. The Western Development Museum will be closed on Dec. 2122, 25-26, 28-29 and Jan. 1. The Moose Jaw Legion will be closed on Dec. 25-26. Upcoming Events: Grief Support groups from JonesParkview Funeral Services are moving to Zoom for the time being. For the link to attend any of these groups, contact Della Ferguson at dferguson@sasktel.net. The Moose Jaw Public Library: is still offering virtual programming to the public. Teen events are hosted on Discord and adult events on Zoom, and the links to join events can be found on the library’s website. Upcoming events include: - Digital Dungeons & Dragons on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.; - Teen Virtual eBook Club on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Moose Jaw Legion: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Moose Jaw lounge hours are now listed as Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Face masks are mandatory. Membership renewal for 2021 is due by Dec. 31. Upcoming activities at the Legion include: - Veteran’s morning coffee: Monday to Friday at 10 a.m.; - curling, darts and shuffleboard currently suspended; - Meat draw fundraisers: Saturdays at 3 p.m. The Moose Jaw & District Seniors’ Association: is collecting Christmas cards by donation to distribute to seniors in care homes across the city. Cards can be signed or unsigned and dropped off at the office located at Timothy Eaton Gardens. Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery: - Marsha Kennedy: Embodied Ecologies opened on Oct. 9 and remains until Jan. 10. - Moose Jaw Art Guild: Visions 2020 exhibition will be available to view in the lobby from Nov. 27 until Jan. 10. Moose Jaw Cultural Centre: Ticket holders who had purchased tickets for postponed events will be contacted. - Jeffery Straker: A Very Prairie New Year has been postponed until Jan. 14-15; - SELFIE, an exhibition by Sask Terra, is on display in the Mosaic Art Gallery until Jan. 16. Western Development Museum: has a few online and in-person activities available to take part in over the holidays. The only cost is museum admission, for in-museum activities: - The all-ages Museum Scavenger Hunt is underway, with snowpeople and gingerbread people hidden throughout the WDM. Participants who can find them all and solve a winter riddle will be entered to win a prize basket. Recommended for ages 4+, this activity is available until Dec. 31; - Holiday crafts, colouring and activities to do at home are available to download at wdm.ca/holidayactivities; - The Deck the Halls Photo Contest is also now welcoming entries until Jan. 7, calling for photos of participants’ holiday decorations, Christmas trees and light displays. The winner will receive a WDM family membership. Details on entering are available at wdm.ca. Riverside Mission: The annual Christmas meal at the shelter will be on Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be provided as a take-out meal to go. Humane Society: The annual Santa photos for pets event has been adapted for COVID-19, with pet owners now able to send photos of their pets to be cropped into a photo with Santa for $5. Email photos to outreach@mjhs.ca to take part. SCRAPS Moose Jaw: Volunteers will be offering gift-wrapping services by donation at the Town n’ Country Mall on Dec. 24, as a fundraiser for the organization. Photos with Santa Claus will be returning to the Town n’ Country Mall from Nov. 28 until Dec. 24. A candlelight Christmas Eve Service from the Church of God will be held online on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 23, 2020 • PAGE A31 Christmas Wishes...for a Wonderful Season! Katie Keeler REALTOR ® Beth Vance Lori Keeler Sonya Bitz (306) 631-0886 (306) 631-8069 (306) 631-8471 REALTOR ® (306) 690-4333 REALTOR ® REALTOR® of moose jaw 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Market Place REAL ESTATE 305-830A Chester Rd 19 Oxford St 1017 Coteau St W 1315 Stadacona St W 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK Derek McRitchie REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 $274,500 Two beds, two baths, open concept in the kitchen, dining/living. In unit laundry and heating. The complex offers a guest suite and a large dining area available to members, Underground parking and a secure storage in the basement. Recent updates include water heater, natural gas BBQ hook up, custom blinds in living room, bedroom light and entry light. The unit has been professionally cleaned ready for immediate possession. $389,900 2015 home on 3 developed lots, 2300 feet with double attached htd garage, 16x32 htd workshop (with washroom) newer 22 x 26 Quonset! 2 sided stone fireplace in great room! The Custom Kaybar Kitchen walk-in pantry, south wing spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite,room is a family sized laundry room & loads of cabinetry, large mud/utility room off of the heated garage. On the North wing of the home you have 2 bedrooms! $154,900 Extensive renovations Large Lot 50' wide and 165' deep, open space. Kitchen, Countertops, Flooring, Plumbing, HI Furnace and Water Heater, Newer 100 amp Electrical Service Panel, Shingles....Main Floor features a Bright Kitchen and Dining area combined, updated 4 Piece Bath, Living Room and 2 Bedrooms. Lower Level is neat and clean but open for development. 1 1/2 Car Garage is Heated and Insulated! Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: into your life! $229,900 1040 Sq Ft Bungalow, oversized kitchen/dining area with plenty of kitchen cabinets, Large Living Rm, 3 Beds and Full 4 Pce renovated Bath. Lower Level Family Rm with Wood Fireplace, 2 Storage Areas, Updated 3 Piece Bath and Laundry Rm. ....some Newer Windows, Backsplash, paint, etc..... Exterior is Landscaped with newer PVC Fencing, Spacious Covered Patio and Deck. Double Detached Garage Heated and Insulated. www.moosejawrealestate.net On the Front Porch by Wanda Smith Merry Christmas! I have to say I thoroughly enjoy writing for “On the Front Porch” in December. It isn’t that I don’t enjoy writing during the rest of the year, but I do admit I find inspiration may come a bit easier during this season. There are countless stories coming down through the ages of the wonder and miracle of Christmas. I have favorite stories that I’ve read and many special Christmas memories I hold dear to my heart. I remember the story of the discovery of a wedding ring on a beach that was miraculously returned to the owner years later. I recall the Christmas Truce of 1914 of the British and German troops; such a powerful story of humanity and the miracle of Christmas. And I also remember many precious stories of my life over the years. One such memory came to mind recently. I was part of the “Junior Choir” in our small-town church for several years. The mother of one of my classmates, Brenda, did her best to direct the rag tag group of kids she had. Dragging my heels for those two blocks from the school to the church; I wasn’t really excited about the idea of choir practice after school. I just wanted to go home and sit on the couch for an hour to recuperate from the day. However, I did love to sing! Usually, once I got planted on that hard-wooden pew in the far right seat on the second row, I would get lost in the songs. Unfortunately, the older kids who sat/stood behind me didn’t appreciate my gusto style of singing and one day, rudely made their opinions known; they point blankly told me that I sang too loudly. I will say that did set me back for a long while. I tried to temper my volume, but it sure put a damper on my zest for singing. I think I still struggle with that from time to time. I must say Brenda worked wonders with us. We performed a musical in our church but also participated in a community-wide Easter musical held in our local school that was an incredible performance. We also sang for random musical specials in our regular church services. However, my most favorite memory of Junior Choir was the night of one particular Christmas concert. Clad in our angel gowns, we took our places spaced throughout both aisles of the church, candles burning. The lights were lowered, and the candles glowed. We sang the wellknown Evie Tornquist tune, “A Thousand Candles” from the popular album “Come on Ring Those Bells.” It was such a wonder and awe-filled moment. “We light a thousand candles bright around the earth today. And all the beams will shine across the heaven’s grand display. Yes, over land and sea tonight the happy message brings the birth of Him Our Lord and Christ, our Savior and our King. Dear brightest star o’er Bethlehem, O let your precious light shine in with hope and peace to’ards men in ev’ry home tonight. In all our homes so cold and dark, please, send your warmth sublime, he warmth that comes from Jesus’ love this blessed Christmas time.” As I sign off for this Christmas season, it is my prayer that Jesus’ precious light will shine with hope and peace in your home. May you feel the warm of His love during this time. It has been an honor to journey with you through this difficult year and I look forward with anticipation for what God will speak to us in the coming year! The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. SHA shares details on service slowdowns, staff redeployment to handle COVID surge Larissa Kurz The Saskatchewan Health Authority updated its COVID surge activation plan on Dec. 17, detailing the staff redeployments and service slowdowns taking place to address the surge in case numbers. Officials announced the service plan on Dec. 3, citing the province’s high case numbers as the reason. Contact tracing staff and ICUs in the province were at capacity, prompting the rearranging of resources within the health authority. The recent update said that the update is to address concerns about continuity of care for patients and care home residents in need, as positive cases remain high. “Our teams have responded extremely well to a very difficult situation,” said SHA CEO Scott Livingstone, in a press release. “But sustained high caseloads and high numbers of outbreaks are straining staff capacity and requiring us to mobilize and redeploy high numbers of staff quickly, severely testing our ability to keep up with this virus.” Approximately 117 SHA staff have already been flagged to be available in case of outbreaks causing a large number of staff to self-isolate, in addition to the 70 staff who have already been redeployed to Extendicare Parkside seniors home in Regina. These staff will continue to work with processes in place for rapid redeployment if necessary. The SHA is also working to identify high-risk sites and increase safety inspections, including reviewing facilities that may have poor ventilation. The health authority is also providing more safety resources where there are outbreaks and extending pointof-care testing to improve early detection and rapid response to outbreaks. Service slowdowns are also taking place to help aid the SHA’s response. Approximately 200 out of a total 900 SHA services have been chosen to be reduced, with many operating normally until resources become necessary. Slowdowns include a temporary 35 per cent reduction Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services in surgical volumes in Saskatoon and Regina and a disruption to all elective surgeries in North Battleford and Prince Albert, not including urgent and cancer surgeries. Procedures that generate aerosols are also now occurring with increased safety precautions, as they pose high risks of transmission. Resources are also being prioritized to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which began on Dec. 16. “The key now is not to let our foot off the gas,” said Livi​​​ ngstone. “People may be encouraged by the vaccine rollout, as they should be, but the reality is that fatalities and hospitalizations lag behind high case counts, meaning it’s critical we still prepare for the worst and hope for the best. We still need the public to help us protect those who are vulnerable and protect our health system from being overwhelmed.” For more information on the SHA Readiness Plan, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as each Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10¢ We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. each