Monday-Friday MLA $20 off 60/80 Minute Pedicures 25% off all waxing 60 Minute Facials $99 Lumsden-Morse Constituency MON: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure TUES:lumsdenmorse.mla@sasktel.net $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure WED: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure THURS: 20% off Waxing & Sunless Spray Tanning FRI: $99 60 Minute Facials or Dermaplaning (306) 692-1012 341 Stadacona St E Moose Jaw, SK www.saharaspa.ca MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA 306.694.1322 FÕ “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWS” FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 Volume 14, Issue 3 | Wed., Jan. 20, 2021 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Western Development Museum heading into 2021 with new program ideas Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS SALES • SERVICE • INSTALLATION Specialized in Energy Efficient Furnaces Custom Sheet Metal Work We Service ALL Makes and Models THE WEARHOUSE Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Larissa Kurz The Western Development The new activities seemed to be Museum had a much quieter a hit, said Rasmussen, and so the holiday season this year, but WDM already has plans to keep programs coordinator Karla things up in 2021, as long as the Rasmussen said the museum is pandemic continues to restrict taking the changes in stride as it regular programming. looks ahead to 2021. Monthly scavenger hunts are on Because of the ongoing the way, with the chance to win a COVID-19 restrictions, the small prize. Staff are also digging WDM wasn’t able to host most through the WDM’s archives to of the annual holiday programshare old recipes, and filming ming that many look forward regular storytime videos. to each year, including the reg“These are some of the things ular school programs and kids we've been compiling since the One of the gingerbread people involved in the Western Developevents. first lockdown, as one of the first ment Museum’s holiday scavenger hunt, for the 2020 Christmas Instead, staff adapted some of things we did was think, ‘What activity season. (supplied) the usual programs to be oncan we do with existing materiline — hosting the A Christmas als to put online, so folks are still Long Ago program by video, thinking and learning about the for example — and created a few other fun low-contact activities WDM at home?’” said Rasmussen. “One of our staff members to fill the calendar. has been pulling out older Saskatchewan recipes from the WDM The WDM in Moose Jaw put together a creative scavenger hunt, collection and he’s doing little video shoots with them, where he asking visitors to find all the gingerbread people hidden in the mu- actually makes the product, talks about the history of the item, and seum to solve a riddle and win a prize, and also collaborated with shares it on our website.” Regina artist Timothy Senko to offer free colouring pages to print A new activities tab is also available on the WMD’s website, at home. offering free activities pages, craft ideas, colouring sheets and The response to the different activities was good, said Rasmussen, spot-the-difference challenges featuring different items and disalthough certainly less than the usual Christmas enthusiasm the plays in the museum. museums sees each year. For Rasmussen, she’s most looking forward to collaborating even “Some of the things we've done verbally, in-person, we were kind further with the other three WDM locations in the province, to of forced to rethink and spell things out differently for a script- offer even more residents the chance to experience the WDM’s ed reading at home,” said Rasmussen. “We tried to adapt all our unique charms. material we would normally do, into something that classes or “It's something neat to look forward to, that we’ll be able to have home-learners could do at their own leisure and we did have some people in our area take part virtually [in other locations’ progood uptake on that.” grams],” said Rasmussen. “I feel like even when we’re able to go But she felt this year was a unique opportunity, as all four WDM back to those in-person things, this has really expanded our aclocations in the province were offering their own online tours and cessibility and that’s something we’re really striving for, to be as modified activities available for anyone to access virtually. inclusive as possible.” For the first time ever, regular programming hosted at the WDMs Even with all the new online offerings, the WDM does still remain in Yorkton, Saskatoon and North Battleford was suddenly avail- open to in-person visitors as well, with just a few COVID-19 proable to individuals who may have never had the chance to expe- cedures in place to ensure everyone’s safety, said Rasmussen. rience that — which Rasmussen said is a positive result of the “It was nice to see more faces around the Christmas holidays, not-so-positive circumstances. and we want to make sure everyone is still safe,” said Rasmussen. “Maybe there’s students in Moose Jaw who have never been up to “One thing we’ve done here is change some of the directional flow the Saskatoon museum, for example,” said Rasmussen. “I think in the galleries themselves, so we have a map when visitors come we’ve been able to reach some of those communities that have in [and] there’s sanitizing stations throughout the galleries.” maybe never come to a WDM before, so that’s exciting and I’m For more information on the Western Development Museum, visit looking forward to doing more of that.” wdm.ca. Diamond K CUSTOM CABINE TS Affordable Custom Made - no particle board Installations & Small Reno’s FREE in home consultations • FREE Estimates 306-690-3040 | cfkostal@hotmail.com COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on ! @mjminutemuffler M&M Hair and Body Salon Why not start your year off with a new cut, color or style? Call Mike or Rene today! Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • Health & Travel • Auto • Home, Tenant, Condo • Mobile Home Protecting You and Your Family Since 1976 Local house prices trend up in “crazy” pandemic year By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express It was a “crazy year’’ for real estate last year, according to the Saskatchewan Real Estate Association’s economic analyst. After a strong start to the year, sales tanked during two months of virtual closure but rebounded quickly to 2019 levels, said Chris Gbekorbu in a press release. He attributed the rebound to safety protocols by realtors to help the buying and selling public. Median prices averaged a one per cent increase across the province with variability. Only nine of 19 markets experienced price increases. Sales numbers across Saskatchewan had a 24.5 per cent increase. Only the Melfort market saw sales decline 19 per cent with the average price down 14.1 per cent. Prices, sales and sales volume were up in Moose Jaw. The largest average market price increase, 7.7 per cent, was in Moose Jaw. Median home prices in this city jumped from a pandemic low of $177,450 to $269,500 by year’s end. December property listings fell 13 per cent with year-to-date listings down 12 per cent. Sales volume was up 122 per cent. The market still appears to favour sellers according to sales to listing ratios, said Gbekorbu. Inventory is equal to seven months sales compared with half that in the five year average. Among major markets, median home price in Regina increased 1.8 per cent to $277,000 from $266,000. Saskatoon median home price went up 5.2 per cent to $333,000 from $316,500. Swift Current prices fell 20.8 per cent to $237,500 from $300.000. Yorkton prices fell 28.1 per cent to $175,000 from $243,000. Melfort prices fell 30.3 per cent to $170,000 from $246,000. North Battleford prices fell six per cent to $197,500 from $210,000 while Prince Albert stayed flat at $175,000. Estevan median price dropped 13.2 per cent to $130,000 from $150,000 while Weyburn ran down 3.2 per cent to $164,250 from $169,750. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net HEAR BETTER IN 2021 Hearing Clinic in Moose Jaw Tuesday, January 26 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Professional Medical Associates Maureen Mogentale Hearing Instrument Specialist BO GO up to 65% OFF & ENJOY UP TO 2 FREE ACCESSORIES*! QUOTE REF: BOGO65PC INTEREST-FREE FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS** INSTANT APPROVAL Call to book a complimentary hearing test by appointment only! Toll-Free 1.877.860.2744 Now offering www.amplifon.com/ca expanded hygiene & safety protocols! *Offer valid on selected models. Discount is applicable to binaural purchase, the second aid only. Cannot be combined with other discounts. ** See clinic for more financing details. Expires 3/31/2021. © 2021 Amplifon Canada. All Rights Reserved. • Recreational Vehicle • Farm • Business • Payment Plans ON SITE PARKING BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Why sale of non-strategic Nunavut gold mine to China nixed Tensions between China and Canada played out again in the last part of 2020 when the federal government killed takeover of a gold mine in Nunavut by a Chinese government corporation. The deal between TMAC Resources and Shan Dong Gold for the Hope Bay area mine and infrastructure seems harmless enough. Mining gold, after all, is not a matter of national security. The federal government turned down the $149 million deal with no reason made public. Response to the continued imprisonment of the two Michaels — Kovrig and Spavor – in a Chinese jail could explain why. More likely, the feds decided the deal would give China an unnecessary and strategic foothold in the Arctic. In the process of developing the Doris Mine, TMAC built infrastructure for a port near the site. One day changing climate will render the Northwest Passage through the Arctic viable to marine traffic. The port will have strategic value. A Chinese corporate owner could demand access and expand what is now the only port in the region. China has long-term goals to become the dominant trading country on the planet with what has been labelled re-development of the ancient Silk Road. The Silk Road was used by the explorer Marco Polo nearly 800 years ago to bring spices to Europe. The new version of the Silk Road threads its way across Asia to Europe with a rail connection. Expansion of the concept involves seaports from Asia to Africa, financed by loans from the Chinese to local governments. In future tough times, one can foresee China squeezing these governments for political and trade benefits from governments hard pressed to repay loans. Not wanting China to get a foot in the door likely caused the federal decision. TMAC built an underground mine on the isolated Nunavut tundra with commercial production around 70,000 ounces a year commencing in 2018. The mine only produces a fraction of the rated capacity. The company needed $683 million capital to develop a new mill and two other orebodies the 33 miles of ore trend. Controlling shareholders, American giant Newmont Mines and Resource Capital Fund, agreed to sell rather than develop. Shan Dong offered $149 million, $1.75 a share. Only weeks after the deal was nixed by the feds, Agnico-Eagle Mines, an experienced large Canadian miner, exceeded the Chinese offer with a $2.20 a share bid. TMAC accepted. Agnico Eagle already operates three mines in Nunavut and has the special skills to be successful in the harsh north. And it has the clout to fund the $683 million further development of the Hope Bay “treasure chest’’ to produce 250,000 ounces a year. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

legacy MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A3 Greg Lawrence What legacy will you leave Saskatchewan Party MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow behind BEHIND? Saskatchewan Leads Nation in Export Growth Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. up in Saskatchewan by 3.3 per cent compared to a 13.0 per cent decline nationally. (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org 306-694-1001 • 412 Lillooet Street West • greglawrencemla@sasktel.net Moose Jaw’s Partners against Violence Committee brings together a number of local service agencies, as well as local RCMP and Moose Jaw Police to work towards building a safer community for all. The Social Determinants of Health Did you know 75% of the factors that keep us healthy are outside of the health care system? These factors are known as the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) and are defined by the World Health Organization as the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age. Examples of these factors include income, education, employment status, our physical environments, the quality of our experiences when we are children, social supports, housing, gender, culture and race. One method to address the social determinants of health is a collaborative committee approach that may include government, non-government and community based organizations. An example of this type of committee is the Partners Against Violence (PAV) Moose Jaw and District committee. The mission statement of PAV is to decrease the incidence of violence in schools, families and in the Moose Jaw South Central region. If you are interested in learning more about the SDoH, visit the Social Determinants of Health: The Canadian Facts at: www.thecanadianfacts.org. 1. Canadian Council on Social Determinants of Health. (2019). Communicating the Social Determinants of Health: Guidelines for Common Messaging. Retrieved on December 19, 2019 from http://ccsdh.ca/images/uploads/Communicating_ the_Social_Determinants_of_Health.pdf 2. World Health Organization. (2019). Social Determinants of Health. Retrieved on December 19, 2019 from https://www. who.int/social_determinants/sdh_definition/en/. 3. Raphael, D., Bryant, T., Mikkonen, J., Raphael, A. (2020). Social Determinants of Health: The Canadian Facts, 2nd Edition. Retrieved on December 17, 2020 from https://www.thecanadianfacts.org/The_Canadian_Facts-2nd_ed.pdf. REFLECTIVE MOMENTS Answers provided by armchair, at-home contestants Prior to the pandemic’s arrival, television game shows never, ever ranked in the top 20 or 30 ways to spend/waste a few minutes of our precious relaxation time. I truthfully cannot remember a time when we rose from the dinner table to hurry to plunk Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express down in front of the televironjoy@sasktel.net sion to watch American game shows that were sure to bore us to tears or made us look at each other in wonderment over the answers from some of the contestants. That is not to suggest we knew more than an answer or two per evening. But didn’t show producers offer IQ tests to contestants to preserve the integrity of the show or to stop the embarrassment of contestants who simply could not find the answer buzzer. But faced with repeats of our favourite murder mysteries and other popular shows, and being tired of watching news broadcasts about COVID-19 and Donald Trump, we gravitated to the wide variety of game shows that seemed to be filling more and more time slots on television networks. We had watched the American version of Family Feud and marvelled at how jumpy and exuberant the compet- ing families appeared. Is there a class beforehand to teach families how to jump, when to jump, how high to jump and when to add the ear-splitting squeals that go with winning the jackpot, or even sometimes just recording a correct answer? I don’t have any relevant experience regarding how nervous one would be in front of the in-house show audience. My mind would probably go blank when asked the game-winning question, and thinking about the thousands of viewers at home would possibly be the third strike and game over. But I make a great armchair participant, offering answers quietly so even Housemate sometimes doesn’t hear me. Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?, Press Your Luck, Weakest Link, Jeopardy and Supermarket Sweep are some of the shows we have spent more time watching than could be considered educational. From my comfortable armchair, I discern that most are luck driven, rather than being based on vast amounts of knowledge. Then we stumbled on to Family Feud Canada and figured the Canadian component would be slightly more enjoyable to watch and perhaps the questions would allow us to actually be successful in offering correct answers. The show’s staff spends a lot of time interviewing 100 Canadians per question to gain the feeling of which answers will show up as the top answers on the board. Even the host sometimes wonders at the identity of some of those 100 Canadians and what kind of lives they live. The most popular answers on the board do not necessarily make sense but then that’s part of the fun of the show. Before we started watching, a friend had told us about a first season show where the host posed the question as to what Popeye ate to give him muscles. The contestant was sure she had the winning answer and shouted out: “chicken,” swirling her bleached curls as she proclaimed her answer. Our friend was gasping with laughter by the time she told how shocked the woman was to learn the answer was not chicken but spinach. She had probably never heard about Popeye, Olive Oyl or Sweet Pea. And so, most Monday to Thursdays, we engage in Family Feud Canada, being both amazed and appalled at some of the answers given by the hundreds of Canadians who have been surveyed. I have a question: why has our household, or our friends’ households never been quizzed for our opinions? We do have them. Please call. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. HELP IS AVAILABLE Speak with a counsellor today Call 1-833-456-4566 Hours: 24/7/365. Languages: English, French • Sat, Jan 23 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - 250+ booked • Sat, Jan 30 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - 200+ booked • Thurs, Feb 4 - Regular Horse Sale • Sat, Feb 6 - Sheep & Goat Sale • Sat, Feb 20 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. CANADA SUICIDE PREVENTION SERVICE crisisservicescanada.ca In Business since 1968! BUY 4 GET 1 FREE Stella & Chewy’s Dog Food BUY 3 GET 1 FREE GO! SOLUTIONS Cat Food Buy four 11oz Stella & Chewy’s Tetra Buy three 64oz GO! SOLUTIONS Pak and get the 5th Tetra Pak FREE Tetra Pak and get the 4th Tetra Pak FREE Prices in effect to January 31st, 2021 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495

PAGE A4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Publisher: Robert Ritchie - rob@mjvexpress.com Editor: Joan Ritchie - editor@mjvexpress.com Sales: Wanda Hallborg - sales@mjvexpress.com Bob Calvert - sales@mjvexpress.com Gladys Baigent-Therens - Sales2@mjvexpress.com Steve Seida - Special Sales Thank you to all the contributing writers, without your time and support, the paper would not look the same. Send your stories, events and pictures to; Joan Ritchie Ron Walter Joyce Walter editor@mjvexpress.com Jason Antonio Larissa Kurz Randy Palmer Dr. Steven Heidinger Wanda Smith I sort of can’t believe where our civilized culture is going these days. Mom used to have a saying for those kind of folk, saying, ‘they’re going to hell in a handbasket.’ It seems that people are no longer just discontent with things and question motives etc. hoping to get some answers that may shed a little light on situations; converJoan Ritchie sations that bring about a mutual EDITOR understanding are the best even if both sides just agree to disagree to get along for the sake of all. Rather than doing so, some seethe from the inside out until it grows into a festering pot of hatred that is spewed all over, contaminating themselves and everyone in-between. Of course everyone has heard about the political fiasco south of the border with Trump and Biden; something that turns a stomach a little sour, whichever side of the political fence you sit on. There is one thing that wealth and power can do to a person if they let themselves be driven to heights of narcissistic sophomania. It’s rather uncomely, to say the least. There’s no denying that arrogance will get you nowhere faster than you can blink your eye. For Trump he twittered himself obsolete and unfortunately the ruling ‘gods’ have looked down in disfavour and are going so far as to try and eliminate him by every means possible, inciting the term ‘cancel-culture.’ The term means if you don’t conform, you’ll basically eventually disappear from society. I would venture so far as to say this cancel culture could lead to an ultimate demise for many one day. I would just like to clarify, I neither agree with what Trump has done or what is being done to him. It’s a very sad state of affairs because people are just humans and it’s never too late to make a change and as long as there is breath, there is hope. And I certainly do not think that protesting a cause in large groups brings about justice either; it just fuels anger to a deeper level of discontentment. On Monday, a notification from SHA came in saying, “The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking all Saskatchewan people to come together on Monday January 18th to acknowledge and remember those we have lost to COVID-19, think of those who are battling it, recognize the efforts of our front line workers, and to give thanks for the vaccine being distributed across the province. The initiative is being led by First Nations and Métis Health and is a provincial effort for all people of Saskatchewan to pray in Unity as we continue our journey to reduce the impact of the global pandemic on our residents. The information can be read online at https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/January/Public-Invited-to-Join-in-TraditionalCeremony-in-fight-against-COVID-19-.aspx . I believe a little more unity and a lot more prayer for our land – city, province, country would be more beneficial than protesting. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The contents of this publication are the property of the Moose Jaw Express. Reproduction of any of the contents of this publication, including, but without limiting the generality of the following: photographs, artwork and graphic designs, is strictly prohibited. There shall be no reproduction without the express written consent of the publisher. All ads in the Moose Jaw Express are published in good faith without verification. The Moose Jaw Express reserves the right to refuse, classify, revise or censor any ads for any reason in its sole discretion. This paper may include inaccuracies or errors. The Moose Jaw Express does not under any circumstances accept responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise of any ads or messages in any of the publications editions. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. CMHA offers mental health tips to cope with post-holiday blues and COVID anxiety Larissa Kurz For many, the period after the holidays can be a difficult time for mental health, and The Canadian Mental Health Association is hoping to offer some advice to help people handle their post-holiday blues this year. For many people, January often sees a dip in people’s mental health as they struggle with the aftermath of the holidays, afflictions like Seasonal Affective Disorder and, this year, the effects of pandemic-related anxiety and stresses. With cancelled holiday traditions and more isolation than ever this year, the CMHA is expecting that more people are experiencing increased feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, said vocational coordinator Desiree Thul from the Moose Jaw branch. A recent CMHA survey showed that more than 40 per cent of Canadians felt their mental health has already deteriorated this year due to COVID-19, while annual data shows that an estimated 2 to 10 per cent of Canadians are affected by SAD each year. With such an increase in mental health concerns this year, the Moose Jaw Express reached out to the local CMHA to share some coping advice for anyone who may be struggling. The first step is to keep an eye on your mental health, said Thul. Knowing the symptoms of depression, anxiety and elevated stress is important, and keeping tabs on how you feel can leave you better prepared to engage in coping strategies or, if necessary, to seek outside help and support. It also helps to understand the difference between SAD and major depression, as SAD is a seasonal affliction that shares many symptoms with other types of depression. Often the first treatment suggested for SAD symptoms is to increase light exposure, using tools like a SAD lightbox or even a tanning bed. It's also important to assess where the sudden feelings of stress or anxiety may be coming from, like whether symptoms are being caused by work or a social issue, to help address them with future changes. Some stresses can even come from outside factors like finances, so the CMHA recommends dealing with problems as soon as they come up to avoid snowballing. There are many strategies to help address low periods as part of your daily routine, said Thul. For some, improving their state of mind can be as simple as engaging in mood-boosting activities — practicing favourite hobbies like reading or baking, making social plans to look forward to, or just reaching out to family and friends for a friendly chat over the phone. It can also be beneficial to engage in new activities or do something to alter perspective, like volunteering. Music and laughter can also be mood-boosting, and meditation can help alleviate stress. Of course, a person’s mental health can also be impacted by more regular parts of the daily routine. The CMHA says that it's important to get the right amount of sleep, not too much or too little, and get at least 10 minutes of exercise per day to release mood-improving endorphins. Eating a healthy diet can also make a difference, as fruits and vegetables provide Vitamin B to help produce serotonin and foods containing Omega-3 fatty acids can help with symptoms of depression. For many people, engaging with some of these tactics may be enough to help improve their mental well-being, but Thul emphasized that for days when they don't, the next step is to reach out for help. In addressing mental health concerns, the number one piece of advice from the CMHA is to seek help when mental health symptoms begin to feel overwhelming. That could mean seeking therapy or counselling, or just sharing with peers or family. “The biggest thing is reaching out and talking to someone. Sometimes people just need to talk, and they’re not necessarily looking for feedback or anything, but just that connection,” said Thul. “But it’s so important to open up to someone, whether it's family or a friend or an organization in the community.” The CMHA offers plenty of resources for people to utilize, including the Emergency Wellness Response phone line for individuals feeling affected by the pandemic, peer support groups and a free self-help program called BounceBack. Thul also shared more available resources in the area, like the University of Regina's Online Therapy Unit — which provides free mental health therapy online from local professionals — the new Seniors Centre Without Walls phone program, and support programs provided by the health authority. The CMHA has seen more people reaching out for resources since the pandemic began, said Thul, and she encourages residents to continue to do so when they feel the need. The pandemic has certainly put a spotlight on the importance of taking care of mental health, but having the conversation is just one piece of the puzzle. “We’re all experiencing the effects [of the pandemic] and for some of us, it's so much harder,” said Thul. “And I think more people are becoming more open-minded about mental health [but] now more than ever, it’s so important to be kind to people and be patient and understanding and open-minded.” More information about symptoms, resources and available supports can be found at moosejaw.cmha.ca or on the national website at cmha.ca. The local CMHA branch can also be contacted by phone at 1 (306) 692-4240 for more information about any of the supports and resources they offer, or for direction to other resources within the province of Saskatchewan to help address mental health concerns. Researcher discusses community benefits of irrigation expansion By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express When Saskatchewan announced plans for a $4 billion irrigation expansion the critics did not take all the spin-off benefits into account. EXPRESS University of Saskatchewan researcher Jillian Brown says it’s easy to not account for the benefits to the province and the community as the National Farmers Union did when suggesting too much money was being spent on a small amount of crop land. Irrigation offers farmers insurance and stability. With water, yields are higher and farmers can grow higher value crops like potatoes, sugar beets and vegetables. Risk of poor crops is less. In Alberta where 6.9 per cent of crop land is irrigated that land produces 10 per cent of agricultural production. Across Canada, 12.9 per cent of agricultural production comes from irrigation of 3.42 per cent of crop land. With water from irrigation, operations are more sustainable. A review of 22 soil studies indicates irrigation allows 11 per cent to 13 per cent more carbon sequestration than dryland farms. And irrigation allows better crop rotations, improving soil conditions. Irrigation is so expensive that private investment can’t be expected to bear the burden of development cost, so public investment is needed. Cost of developing all the infrastructure on and off farm per irrigated acre is $12,400. Related spin-offs ranging from local suppliers to processing industries benefit the community and the province. The irrigation-centred community of Outlook has developed related businesses which has population growing faster than the province. Since 1951 the province’s population has increased 25 per cent while Outlook’s population increased 226 per cent. Brown's research shows that for every $1 invested in irrigation, $1.44 in production happens; $3.53 in household income is created; and $4.49 is added to Gross Domestic Product (provincial income.) Saskatchewan would lose $44.5 million agricultural production annually if the 116,000 irrigated acres in the Lake Diefenbaker regions were dryland farms. Her remarks were made to a virtual conference of the Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. AGRIMART Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A5 Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! • pressure washers • rentals • grasshoppers CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com water requirements: farm and sewer • cabin water • waterbowls Clark’s 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 Library children’s programmer Miss Wendy retiring after over a decade at MJPL Larissa Kurz Moose Jaw Public Library is bidding farewell to a longtime favourite staff member from the children’s department, as Wendy Drake will be retiring at the end of January. Known as Miss Wendy to the children and families that attend the department’s programs, Drake has worked as a programmer in the children’s department for 13 years, which she says has been a delight. “It's been wonderful to work here. There’s such good staff and management and that makes a job a lot easier,” said Drake. “I loved [my time] here and working with the children, the staff. They really are awesome and they make it easy to be here.” Drake is likely best known for her weekly program Storytime with Miss Wendy, which is one of the only library programs that continued without a large pause when the building closed early in the fall. Drake has also been involved with plenty of other programs at the MJPL over the years, with some favourites including the summertime stories in the park and Behind the Scenes tours from last year. “I think [storytime] is my favourite part of the job. I have to say, being with the young children, it's so rewarding,” said Drake. “And you see the same families of- Wendy Drake, known as Miss Wendy to those who attend her storytime program, is retiring from her position as a programmer in the Moose Jaw Public Library children’s department after 13 years. (supplied by Moose Jaw Public Library) ten, where they have one child that came and then they have another child and they bring them too.” Looking back, Drake felt that the biggest challenge she faced during her tenure was keeping up with the changing technology — and if the success of the online version of Storytime with Miss Wendy is any indication, she has certainly succeeded in staying up-to-date. For Drake, the thing she will miss most Freedom Rally participants hold signs alongside Thatcher Drive. Police issue fines after Freedom Rally draws over 100 to hear anti-COVID restriction speakers Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Around 100 people from around Saskatchewan took part in a Freedom Rally in Moose Jaw on Saturday afternoon, protesting the ongoing government restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as expressing support for right-wing causes in Canada and the United States. The event took place on the corner of Thatcher Drive and Main and featured a series of speakers offering their take on the current restrictions designed to slow the spread of the disease in addition to rallying for an opportunity to have their own experts heard. Participants carried a wide range of signage, ranging from anti-mask and anti-government restriction slogans to anti-Liberal Party and anti-Trudeau beliefs with even a handful of QAnon and Trump supporters mixed in. The rally was the third of its kind to take place in the province, with previous rallies happening in Saskatoon and Regina just before Christmas. Moose Jaw Police Service was on hand monitoring the event, and organizer Mark Friesen assured the crowd that police had said no fines would be issued, even saying that he was told people should gather in pods of 10 and that based on his knowledge that wasn't part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, so they could do as they wish. Hours later, the Moose Jaw Police Service announced that a number of violations of the Public Health Order were observed, and four tickets pursuant to that order had been issued. Their investigation was also continuing. Organizers are planning further rallies in the future, with times, dates and places yet to be announced. is spending time with the children. Interacting with youth is one of the reasons she was drawn to the position in the first place, and she has created many bonds with children and their parents over the years. MJPL head librarian Gwen Fisher agreed that Drake has had a wonderful impact on families, children and even MJPL staff during her time at the library. “Her wall by her desk is full of cards and thank you’s from families that have been touched by what she’s offered,” said Fisher. “During the pandemic, she helped us deliver our virtual storytime, and it was so heartwarming to see those kids who were isolated at home with their families connecting to each other and with Wendy.” Fisher said that the staff will greatly miss Drake once she retires, as she has been a beloved member of the team for so long. “We’re really sad to see Wendy go, she’s made a huge impact for a lot of people in Moose Jaw,” said Fisher. “One of our staff actually mentioned the other day that some staff refer to Wendy as our ‘library grandma,’ mostly because she’s all the things a grandma is: kind, caring, fun. And she clearly loves the children and really cares about their wellbeing, and she knows that literacy is so important to their future success, so she makes literacy extremely fun.” Drake said she will also miss her friends and coworkers at the MJPL, but she is also looking forward to having some more free time to relax, volunteer and spend more time with her grandkids in her upcoming retirement.

PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Canada: don’t become too smug about organized riots against democracy Residents of the globe witnessed an act of historic proportions when an unruly mob stormed Capitol Hill in Washington and smashed into the hallowed halls of democracy. Such rabble-rousing action was never expected in Washington, the seat of the world’s largest democracy. That a sitby Ron Walter ting United States president would give his blessing and encourage the riot was also unthinkable, unimaginable and unsettling. Perhaps, the action should not have been surprising. America developed from a Tea Party tax revolt uprising. Vigilante justice has long been part of American history from the lynching and shooting of black people to slaughter of Indigenous people and then their food supply, the buffalo, to frontier justice. What may surprise is the extent to which the Washington riots were pre-planned. Evidence indicates organized white supremacist groups were planning to kidnap senior members of the Senate and Congress. Investigators are certain riot organizers had inside help planning the siege, based on how fast —1l minutes — it took to find certain elected members’ offices in the maze of hallways in the House, and how an unmarked office was found so soon. The incident showed how fragile democracy can be. While the disgraced American president gets blamed for inciting the riot against democracy, the pressure to riot has been building for decades. The election of a black president caused the white supremacists to froth at the mouth like rabid skunks. Trump was the enabler, who gave the groups permission to come out of the closet when their president approved of racism. The explosion of pent-up white supremacism will be felt for at least a generation. The worst scenario following this mess would be constant guerrilla war against society, planning and executing shooting and bombing actions across America. No matter how the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security or military reacts, this kind of war is almost impossible to stamp out. Life in the United States may become as unsettled as Israel where regular random attacks and killings occur. Travellers to the United States expose themselves to this threat. In Canada we may be smug and declare: “Not here!” Don’t be smug about the American mess. Canada has at least 130 active far-right organizations, says professor and hate crime expert, Dr. Barbara Perry. Reported hate crimes increased 60 per cent between 2014 and 2017. A hate crime is reported every four hours in Canada. Dr. Perry estimates 80 per cent go unreported. Hate crime and white supremacists are a hidden danger in Canada. White supremacy groups in Canada date to the 1950s when a so-called investigator published an anti-Semitic white supremacist rag in Flesherton, Ontario. In recent years, organizations have grown with regular rallies attracting hundreds. The Three Percenters have members with military training. Some of their armed forces members have been discharged or punished, Proud Boys, an affiliate with the U.S. group, is being considered for inclusion on the federal list of terrorist organizations. One organization, Blood and Honour, has already been listed there with Al Quaida. Listing these organization raises a fine line between free speech and rights infringement — a weakness of democracy. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. 2020 was driest year in Moose Jaw in 104 years, data shows Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express AGRIMART EXPRESS If your lawn needed more watering last year, it wasn’t your imagination, as 2020 was the driest year Moose Jaw has ever experienced since records started being kept in 1917. Recent data from Environment Canada shows that Moose Jaw received 179.6 millimetres (17.96 centimetres/7.18 inches) of precipitation last year. In comparison, in a “normal” year the municipality would receive 365.2 millimetres (36.52 centimetres/14.6 inches) of precipitation. Therefore, the city received 49 per cent of the usual precipitation. Moose Jaw was the driest community in Saskatchewan last year, followed by Regina (204.4 mm/fourth driest year in 130 years), Estevan (222.9 mm/second driest year in 83 years), Swift Current (239.8 mm/four driest year in 134 years) and Yorkton (267.4 mm/fifth driest year in 78 years). “The whole south was quite dry,” said Terri Lang, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. With such dry conditions throughout the province, farmers will hope for major snowfalls in the next few months before spring arrives, she continued. “(They) want it dry until they get the crop off the field (in the fall) and then they want to see the moisture start to pile up because the snow is money in the bank for them for the spring,” Lang said. “It adds to the soil moisture, which they need for the crops.” While some areas of southern Saskatchewan saw record-breaking dry conditions, the situation was different in the north, which saw many areas receive overwhelming amounts of precipitation in 2020. Key Lake residents needed hip waders and galoshes to navigate their community, after 605.1 mm (60.5 cm/24.2 inches) of precipitation fell throughout the year, which is 125 per cent more than the usual 482.6 mm of precipitation, according to Environment Canada data. This was the wettest year in the 35 years that records have been kept for that municipality. “We saw very few forest fires because of the abundance of rain,” Lang said. “The concern will be how much moisture is up there and what that means in the springtime when everything starts melting.” While different parts of the province received varying amounts of precipitation last year, much of the province near-normal temperatures, according to Environment Canada. Northern Saskatchewan was slightly colder than average, central Saskatchewan was near average, and the southeast corner was slightly warmer. The annual mean temperature in Moose Jaw is 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the normal temperature is the same. Last year, however, the temperature was an average of zero Celsius, the data shows. This made 2020 the 36th warmest year since weather records started being kept 120 years ago. Western Canada was one of the few locations that was either near average or colder than average, said Lang. In comparison, most the world was warmer last year. However, she warned that people should not rely on only one year’s worth of weather information.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A7 Expect a below-normal winter and spring, pig spleen prognosticator predicts Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express According to one of Saskatchewan’s wellknown pig spleen prognosticators, the weather will be colder than normal from February to June and more precipitation than normal could occur. Jeff Woodward has been using porcine spleens to predict the weather for the last 12 years. He took over from his late uncle Gus Wickstrom, who was well-known as the pig spleen weather forecaster for decades. Woodward conducted his prognostication on Dec. 20, 2020 in his living room without the usual entertainment, public participation and party-like atmosphere, although some alcohol was imbibed to set the mood for the analysis, he joked in a Facebook post on Jan. 4. The prognosticator used a single pig spleen from a free-range hog from the Cobler Farm near Gull Lake. Although he obtained several spleens from which to peruse, he said one in particular stood out from the others. “There was an excess of fat situated on the spleen in two bands attached to the centre of one side of the spleen. Both of the bands of fat were about the same size; one representing the temperature, the second representing the precipitation,” remarked Woodward. “Oddly, there were parallel veins of fat on both bands, whereas usually the bands are perpendicular and they can be interpreted as specific dates of temperature changes or weather events.” The spleen was remarkable since it was deformed at one end and had a scar rough- ly five inches in length, he continued. The scar appeared to have healed in a “strange manner” toward the end. Based on the spleen’s fat, this winter and spring will be colder than normal and have above-normal precipitation. The weather will be above-normal in January and February, with some cold streaks thrown in. The weather will then become colder than normal in mid-April and remain that way until June. “Even though it will be colder than normal, temperatures will be turbulent with drastic changes, from warm periods bracketed by being very cold and windy,” said Woodward. The scar on the spleen is likely not weather-related. Instead, Woodward believes it signifies the “extremely wide gap” politically between the left and the right, especially in the United States. He believes the rift will be temporarily healed in January, “but not without some outside influence, either late January or early February.” “This will be the toughest of winters, not because of the cold, but because we can’t play hockey,” Woodward jokingly added. Future forecast Based on the pig spleen, Woodward has predicted the following from January/ February, March/April and May/June: January/February: January will start warmer than usual for the first 10 days, before the temperature drops each day until about Jan. 16, when it will warm up slightly and stay warm for a few days. “Abnormally high tempera- The great weathermen of Canada: well-known senior climatologist David Phillips and Saskatchewan-based pig spleen prognosticator Jeff Woodward shared the stage in Yorkton in 2018 as part of a Saskatchewan Agriculture event. Photo courtesy Facebook tures” on Jan. 20 could produce some rain. The warming trend will be followed by light snow and then more significant snow on Jan. 29, while the temperature will then fall toward the end of the month and into February. Temperatures in February will become gradually colder throughout the month. A warm spell could occur on Feb. 6 and 7 and could produce rain again. Some light snow is also expected at the beginning of the month, although “a more pronounced snow event” should occur around Feb. 15 with high winds. The weather could warm up around Feb. 26. “It should be noted that there will be big differences in the weather from southwest Saskatchewan in comparison to south-central and eastern portions of the province,” said Woodward. “This will be more pronounced than usual.” March/April: March will see temperatures drop for about the first half of the month, following by a warm period for roughly the last 10 days of March. A brief warming period is expected from March 8 to 11, which could again produce rain. There could also be significant snow during this time. Temperatures in April will remain average to above-average before cooling off significantly around April 27. The spleen predicts one major snow or rain event around April 21. May/June: May will be colder than normal for the first 10 days and the last 10 days of the month. More normal temperatures will be seen in mid-May. Significant rainfall is expected around May 2, 18 and 21, which should provide lasting moisture for crops and fields. June will start with cool temperatures and remain that way for the entire month. The spleen predicts that it will be significantly colder than normal at the end of June before returning to regular summer weather; some light rain is also expected by the end of June. Nearly $10 million in agriculture funding announced by Sask., federal governments Larissa Kurz AGRIMART EXPRESS The provincial and federal government began the annual CropSphere conference in Saskatoon on Jan. 12 by announcing the yearly joint contribution to the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) would total $9.8 million in funding towards agriculture research projects. Saskatchewan Agriculture and Agriculture Canada both contribute to the ADF through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a $3 billion investment agreement between the two levels of government to improve the agriculture sector. “Investing in research helps producers grow the food the world needs in the most efficient and sustainable way possible. These applied research projects will help producers innovate and create growth,” said federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau, during the virtual conference. Saskatchewan exports of grains, oilseeds and pulses were reportedly up by 40 per cent last year, said Bibeau, showing there is value in maintaining forward progress in the industry. The ADF will use this year’s funding to support 39 agriculture-related research projects, including projects by the University of Saskatchewan, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Canada-Saskatchewan Irrigation Diversification, and several other post-secondary institutions. A number of other co-funders are also contributing a total of $3.1 million in funding to these projects, including Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission and the Western Grains Research Foundation, among others. Last year’s funding to the ADF totalled just under $11 million for 47 projects, with 2019 seeing a $12 million investment into 44 projects. Premier Scott Moe spoke on behalf of Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture Dave Marit, saying the research will focus on areas within the agriculture industry like value-added crops, variety and crop yield improvements, improved environmental outcomes and reduction of production risks. “Research helps makes Saskatchewan producers and agribusinesses more productive, more profitable, more sustainable and ultimately more competitive,” said Moe. “The projects chosen support a wide variety of areas that are important [and] we want to thank our federal partners for their support in our community.” These research projects will add value to Saskatchewan crops, said Moe, and will support the province’s goals of increasing value-added crop revenue to $10 billion and increasing crop production to 45 million tonnes both by 2030. This year’s funding will focus largely on pulses, cereals and crops-related research. The U of S will receive the largest amount of funding at $5.7 million, for a total of 18 projects, with Agriculture Canada following with $2.5 million for 12 projects. U of S research projects include developing high-yielding kabuli chickpea cultivars, dry bean, and pea varieties for use in western Canada, as well as research on the value of lentil variation in ecosystems and carbon data collection to use in climate-smart agriculture in Saskatchewan. Martin Reaney at the U of S, also received funding for his research into the viability of biodegradable plastics created from canola and pulses. Bibeau also announced that she will be launching consultations as part of a federal review of the Canada Grain Act, to be held online until April 30. “We need your ideas on changes to the Act that will ensure Canada remains a strong competitor in the global grain market,” said Bibeau. “We will reach out to the entire sector in collaboration with the Canadian Grain Commission supporting this work.” She also highlighted the federal government’s commitments to supporting producers in using more sustainable farming practices, as part of the federal climate plan, and the work to expand trade agreements overseas for Canadian crop products. The right tires make winter fun happen. 306-691-0080

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 C LOCAL UPDATES AND NEWS 24/7 Moose Jaw OLLISION E N T R E DO YOU HAVE A HAIL OR OLD CLAIM? Call 693-DENT (3368) To get those DENTS out before spring All Workmanship Guaranteed! Journeyman Staffed! All Makes and Models! We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net Your connection to the world 30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Prince Albert as roll-out continues Close to 5,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in province so far Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to ending the COVID-19 pandemic in Saskatchewan continues to burn brighter and brighter as time goes on as the ongoing vaccination program in the province has moved into Prince Albert as of last week. Immunizations for health care staff as well as long-term and personal care home residents in the northern city are currently underway, with testing and assessment physician Dr. Romashnee Moodlia and Herb Bassett Home long term care residents Muriel Sheldon and Dennis McCallum among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Prince Albert has received 3,900 doses, all of which will be used as the first part of the two-dose vaccination regime. A total of 4,832 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province as of Jan. 7 - including 2,069 doses in the Regina pilot program to test reactions to the vaccine, as well as 233 second doses to offer complete immunity to the virus. Saskatoon has received 2,407 Pfizer doses, which have to be kept at temperatures around -70 C, requiring heavy refrigeration and equipment not found in many communities in Saskatchewan. Conversely, the Moderna vaccine can be Herb Bassett Home long term care resident Muriel Sheldon was one of the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Prince Albert. Sask government photo handled at far higher temperatures and has seen 123 doses given in Far North West region, where hospital and clinics will have an easier time keeping them viable. The vaccine rollout will continue in coming weeks, with 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be delivered each week of Jan. 11, 18 and 25. The Jan. 11 allotment went to Saskatoon and area, Jan. 18 it will go to Regina and area and Jan. 25 in North Battleford and area. As an example of the conditions needed to protect the Pfizer vaccine, the University of Regi- Stocking Fund Thank You Everyone who contributed: Andrew & Olga Pisio Anglican Church of Resurrection Barry & Sandra Dewuld Barry Gunther Bill & Carole Harris Brian & Patricia Martynook Carol Wallace D. Larry Hellings & Dianne M Hellings Diana Clarke Eileen Palmer E & V Lynds Gail Altman Jeannette Dow Jeanette Stewart J.K Power John Kareutzwiesel Joyce & Sueinn Eyolfson Ken & Idis Jelinski Kenneth Deans Linda Benson Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of the Eagles Linda Benson Marga Laland Marg Springett Marie Boechmer Mary Tkach Moose Jaw Elks Lodge #7 Myrna Hawkins Robert & Roberta Craig Ronald & Cherry Harding Rose Gladys Altman Ruby Field Ruby Radu Sheldon Johnstone Susan Kefford The Fraternal order of the Eagles Club Tim Coulter Wendy Carsons Zion Jubilee UCW na Ultra Low Temperature freezer will be transported to North Battleford and that location will be used as the staging point for vaccinations in the North West zone at the end of January. As for the Moderna vaccine, of the 4,900 doses received on Dec. 28, at total of 710 have been allocated to the Far North Central zone, 1,370 to Far North West, 1,450 to Far North East and 1,370 to North East. An additional 5,300 Moderna doses are expected in the province on Jan. 11, and locations are being determined for delivery to smaller cities serving as regional hubs. Given the relatively low number of cases in the South Central zone - including Moose Jaw and area - since the start of the pandemic, no official word has been given on when the city will receive a major roll-out. All told, it’s expected February will see 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrive a week, with Moderna vaccine doses also ramping up quickly at the same time. For the latest information the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan, be sure to visit saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine Vanier theatre program keeping up camaraderie with online workshops Larissa Kurz Despite the many changes that have taken place at Vanier Collegiate, the school’s theatre program is going out of its way to keep students connected through the arts this year. At the beginning of the fall, program director and Vanier educator Ben Sackville realized that putting on a full-scale production was not likely — and that the cancelled show was going to leave a real gap for students. “I knew that the thing that was going to be most important was the connection between students over the production aspect of our program,” said Sackville. “That was my cornerstone thought, going in, was that we have to make sure that students are getting opportunities with each other because of this program, rather than just ‘let’s create a play.’” In place of the usual choreography sessions, play rehearsals and set building that goes into putting together a show, Sackville instead launched a series of online skill-building workshops for theatre students this fall. Beginning in November, students were invited to join weekly sessions on topics like theatre creation, writing for stage and set design. The program also hosted regular play readings, inviting students to test their skills. Vanier alumni Bryce Johnson guest hosted a regular choreography workshop for the program, and senior students ran a technical theatre workshop, sharing their experiences as stage managers. “I didn’t want it just to be for only the actors, or only the design tech people, or only for people interested in reading plays,” said Sackville. “I wanted there to be something for any of the students, even if it was just one thing.” The goal, said Sackville, was to maintain the connection that students build with each other during regular show production — which often means many hours working together — and create an outlet to explore the creativity involved with theatre. The sessions also still offer an opportunity for new students to learn from seasoned veterans within the program, said Sackville, which is something that usually occurs organically during the normal production process. Sackville has also taken the opportunity to create a new drama ambassadors program at Vanier, involving senior students interested in being more engaged with the The cast of the 2019 Vanier musical during a rehearsal. (photo by Larissa Kurz) drama program. “It’s for them to take on more of a leadership role within the program and the school,” said Sackville. “I’ve been helping build some leadership skills with those students, and they’ve been taking initiative about what they want to see from the program [and] that’s been really good, they’re a really gung-ho group.” Sackville felt the fall launch of the program went well, and he is hoping to continue the online events during the spring semester as well — and hopefully garner some more interest from other parts of the school, not just theatre students. More workshops are incoming, he said, like a continuation of the theatre creation and stage design workshop and the performance workshops. He is also trying to put together more social events, like a regular game night and a school-wide Variety Show. “[I’d like to see] students submit a video of themselves playing the piano or singing a song, doing a dance piece, or maybe an athletic feat or something like that, to just put together a variety night showing all the things our students can do,” said Sackville. “Just to share some positivity in the building.” Although there is disappointment that Vanier won’t be able to host its usual musical production this year, Sackville feels positive that the theatre program’s new format is still offering a positive space for students — one that focuses on inclusivity and growth, alongside the fun of drama. “We don’t want to be a group that identifies problems, we want to be a group that solves problems, and so part of the philosophy coming into this year was to solve some of the problems of isolation,” said Sackville. “I definitely think that a drama program can be a source of positivity and support, especially in times like these [and] so we wanted to push for those things more than we ever push for learning how to be an actor.”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A9 Tips from the Humane Society:Larissa Keeping pets safe in winter weather Kurz With snow finally on the ground and temperatures continuously dipping lower, many pet owners are likely thinking about how to keep their furry loved ones safe from the cold Saskatchewan climate — and the Moose Jaw Humane Society has a few important tips to do just that. During winter weather, the shelter’s executive director Dana Haukaas stressed how important it is to keep pets indoors and away from the chill as much as possible. This means containing cats who like to roam the neighbourhood and dogs who think they can’t get enough of the snow in the backyard. “Cats really should stay inside. If you’re going to let your cat out, it would be best to leave it on a tether in your yard or, if you have a cat that walks on a leash, that would be fine too,” said Haukaas. “Just go for short walks with dogs. Sure, it's important to get a little bit of exercise [but] really be mindful of the degree below zero.” Keeping pets inside is easy enough on paper, but there are, of course, moments when those loveable pals need to step outside for various reasons — to do their business, work off some energy or enjoy a brisk walk. Haukaas recommends owners keep outdoor excursions on the shorter side, to limit exposure to extreme temperatures — just like for people. Just like humans, animals are susceptible to cold-related injuries like frostbite on the most sensitive parts of their body, like ears, tails and the underside of their paws. Animals are also affected by breathing in too-cold air, like people, as it's hard on the lungs. “Really limit their time outside when those temperatures get really cold,” said Haukaas. “In those cold temperatures, due to exposure, [pets] can lose the tips of their ears, they can lose their tail.” For those that still need to head out for a walk to burn energy, Haukaas offered a few tips to consider when heading out and signs to look out for to know when to go home. Animals have very sensitive paws, said Haukaas, so investing in a pair of dog or cat booties will help pets walk outdoors for longer. Warm jackets are also a good idea, to help your pet keep their body heat close and protect from the cold. For those who don’t like booties — either owners or pets themselves — keep an eye on your pet’s feet. “With any animal, once the temperature starts to bother them, they will start to lift their feet, alternating their paws,” said Haukaas. “And that's a sign that it's time to come in, for sure.” It's also a good practice to wipe your pet’s paws when they come inside, to clean off any sidewalk salt or other ice-busting chemicals used on sidewalks. “Not everyone uses salts that are pet friendly, so when you come home, your pet’s paws can become irritated if you don’t wash them,” said Haukaas. “Dip them into some clean water, wipe their paws and dry them off really good to make sure there’s none of that salt left on there.” Pet parents should also remember to look for signs of frostbite when pets come in, like curling on the tips of their ears, said Haukaas. If you notice this, seek medical attention from the vet right away, as it can be very painful for animals. Overall, Haukaas emphasized one very easy rule to remember. “If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for them,” said Haukaas. Haukaas also shared that during the cold months, the shelter has tons of people bring in stray cats to save them from the cold. While there isn’t unlimited space, Haukaas encourages people in the community to report stray cats to the shelter as soon as they feel concerned — as in, before temperatures drop really low. She also encourages people to consider sheltering strays themselves through the winter, but be sure to call the shelter first — sometimes those cats have homes already. “If you think a cat doesn’t have a home, we really are your best bet. If we don’t have space, we might ask you to hold the cat for a day or two if you have the ability [but] we are your best resource,” said Haukaas. “And we recommend contacting the Humane Shelter [before keeping a stray] in case we have the owner looking for that pet.” If you see a stray cat or dog, Haukaas encourages contacting the Humane Society at 1 (306) 692-1517 to report the animal, especially if it may be in need. Staff are on call 24/7 for emergencies. Clean Fuel Standards leaves questions for farming community By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Reaction from the farm community to the proposed federal Clean Fuel Standards draft regulations has varied. The Canola Council of Canada suggested the new regulations could increase demand for canola equal to our exports to Japan. In the last crop year, Japan imported $1.23 billion in canola products from Canada, equal to about one-quarter of our canola exports. Under the standards, increased blends of biodiesel and ethanol would increase the need for ethanol and biofuel. Observers expect by 2030 that blend will increase to 11 per cent biofuel and 15 per cent ethanol. The new rules will allow fuel manufacturers to create credits by reducing carbon intensity of fuel or buy credits from others who have reduced carbon footprints. The draft regulations meet with approval by scrapping proposed land use and biodiversity farm audits and certification of feedstock. Clean Fuel Standards will possibly allow Canada to avoid another trade barrier. Observers expect the Biden administration in the U.S. will approve a carbon border tax in imports from countries that don’t have adequate carbon reduction plans. Two big questions remain. Will farmers individually be able to create and trade carbon credits? Will farmers get some sort of exemption to compensate for past and present soil conservation/carbon reduction practices such as zero till? The weight of the carbon tax hangs over farmers. The tax, a separate issue from Clean Fuel Standards, will add 27.6 cents a litre to the cost of gasoline by 2030, according to federal government estimates. One Ontario farmer calculated his cost of growing corn will be $50 an acre more by 2030 with the carbon tax. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net PRAIRIE BEE MEADERY MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN NEW LOCATION COME SEE US AT OUR NEW LOCATION LOWER LEVEL OF THE GRANT HALL HOTEL OPENING JANUARY 29TH Hours Tuesday through Saturday 11:00am - 6:00pm Sunday 12:00pm - 5:00pm Still open while we’re closed! During our relocation and construction period our retail space will be closed, but you can still get everything you need by ordering online or by phone at : www.prairiebeemeadery.ca (306) 313-7817 Shop now for: • delicious local mead • wine kits and wine making equipment • a select range of Saskatchewan craft liquor • giftware Delivery FREE in Moose Jaw area while we move! 401 Main Street North | 306-692-6323 | www.prairiebeemeadery.ca

PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Defeat in Hong Kong was first major loss for Canada during WWII Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express It was an unhappy new year for hundreds of Canadian troops in January 1942, after they became prisoners of war following a month-long battle against the Imperial Japanese Army in Hong Kong. A contingent of 1,975 Canadian soldiers had been sent to the British colony in November 1941 to join 14,000 other British and Indian troops expecting guard duty. However, that “guard duty” was shattered when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7 and kicked off the Second World War in the Pacific. From Dec. 8 to 25, the Canadian soldiers fought bravely against the overwhelming power of the invading Japanese force. When the British colony surrendered on Christmas Day following the destruction of the island’s water supply, 290 Canadians had been killed and another 264 would die during the next four years amid the inhumane conditions in prisoner-of-war (POW) camps. According to an article in the Dec. 27, 1941 issue of the Moose Jaw Times-Herald, eight men were from Saskatchewan, including Lt. Richard Maze from Assiniboia, Pte. Harry Gyselman from Moose Jaw, Cpl. William Albert Hall from Expanse, Sask., near Mossbank, Pte. Leo W. Miller from Moose Jaw, Pte. Wilfred Samuel Moore from Elbow, Pte. Frank Neufield from Rush Lake near Swift Current, Pte. Cornelius Nickel from Herbert near Swift Current, and Pte. Ernest Buck from Gravelbourg. Buck, Nickel, Neufield, Miller, Hall, Gyselman, and Maze all survived; Moore died of diphtheria in October 1942 and is Ernest Buck, Harry Gyselman, William Albert Hall, Richard Maze and Leo W. Miller were some soldiers from Saskatchewan who fought at the Battle of Hong Kong in December 1941 and became prisoners of war afterward. Photos courtesy Hong Kong Veterans Commemoration Assocaition buried in the Sai Wan War Cemetery. Troops receive ‘warm reception’ The two million-strong Chinese population of Hong Kong was surprised to see the 1,975 Canadian soldiers sail into that city’s harbour on Nov. 17, 1941, but greeted the men jubilantly as news of the landing spread, an article said. “From Dec. 8 to 25, the Canadian soldiers fought bravely against the overwhelming power of the invading Japanese force.” “We are ready for anything that might occur,” commanding officer Brig. J.K. Lawson told the Canadian Press. Some troops had been overseas once before during the A map shows how the Battle of Hong Kong played out in December 1941. Photo courtesy The Memory Project Terms: E-Transfer or Wire Transfer w/Letter of Guarantee BATEMAN HAY AUCTION INTERNET TIMED ONLY FOR: 101269010 Sk. Ltd. (Ray & Diane Deaust) Bateman, Sk. (306) 648-7390 WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3 - Starting at 1:30 pm. CST. war, but aside from some First World War vets who had served in Vladivostok, Russia, this was the first time Canadians had been in Asia. Hong Kong was considered the second-most important British naval base in the Far East, after Singapore. In announcing the arrival of the Canadians at Hong Kong, Prime Minister Mackenzie King said, “Defence against aggression, actual or threatened, in any part of the world is today a part of the defence of every country which still enjoys freedom.” Defence plan holds up When Japan struck Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, it was Dec. 8 in Hong Kong. Japanese planes struck the British colony twice, but anti-air fire brought down one plane and scattered eight others. “Canadian troops are in fine fettle,” declared a military communiqué on Dec. 9, as artillery brought to a halt Japanese troops attempting an invasion of “this British citadel of defence.” Meanwhile, Allied troops had ambushed and “practically annihilated” some enemy troops on the west coast of the mainland. “On one occasion … a Japanese scout was observed to be signaling from what he apparently took to be a natural mound,” the communiqué added. “In reality, it was one of our concealed mines, which was immediately touched off. The signaler vanished.” Heavy fighting “Fighting Heavy at Hong Kong,” a headline said on Dec. 15. The Japanese had pounded Hong Kong for two days straight by land and air, which forced the Allies on the Kowloon peninsula — the crown colony’s mainland section — to fall back to defend Hong Kong island, the article said. “British lack of naval superiority has changed the entire situation in northern Malaya,” a Times-Herald article said. “The British land defence was planned on the basis of naval superiority, but both the British and United States fleets have suffered hard blows. Now the naval situation has allowed the Japanese to develop an offensive on a large scale. There definitely is danger … .” A serious situation The position in Hong Kong had deteriorated by Dec. 19, after the colonial office lost contact with the colony early that morning. The only update was from a BBC broadcast, which said that “Hong Kong and its gallant defenders — British, Canadian and Indian — are now grappling with a resolute invader in the heart of the island … And it is frankly admitted that the position is very serious.” A Singapore broadcast from Dec. 22 said the defences were still holding, but a Times-Herald article noted that while the weary Canadians, British and Indians were putting up resistance, there was “no hope” that the colony could be saved. Even a broadcast from Tokyo noted the conquest was virtually complete. Heavy Canadian casualties The Canadian government acknowledged on Dec. 23 that there were heavy casualties, with commanding officer Brig. Lawson and his senior staff officer, Col. Patrick Hennesey, killed in the fighting. The British embassy, meanwhile, announced it had spoken with the defenders at mid-day and they were “still fighting valiantly” in surrounding hills. Yet, the battle was basically over. ‘Heroic Battle’ finished “Heroic Battle Against Great Odds is Ended,” a headline blared on Dec. 27, after island defences had broken under assault by land, sea and air. Without a suitable water source, Allied commanders had surrendered on Dec. 25. An editorial in the Times-Herald noted that while the news was tragic, there would be “lasting satisfaction” in all Canadian homes that the sons of Canada, alongside their defenders, had “brought honor to their arms.” Switzer Auction Location: 3 miles East of Bateman on #718 Grid Road, 3 miles North on Shamrock Grid Road. (West Side) (GPS N 50.02.50/ W 106.41.23) www.switzerauction.ca Note: Prior viewing by appointment only. Phone Ray at (306) 648-7390. There will be no attendance sale day or bale loading. This auction will be “Online Bidding Only”. No bales will be released until they have been paid in full. You will need to have a paid invoice to pickup your purchase. Go to switzerauction.ca to get registered. This auction will be posted approx. 5-7 days in advance of sale day. This auction will be a soft close on Wed., February 3, 2021. There will be a 3.5% Buyers Premium added to your invoice. 374 - Alf/Cr.Wh/Brome (2020 Crop) 102 - Alf/Cr.Wh/Brome (2019 Crop) (Stacks #1-#4, #8, #11-#16) (Stacks #5-#7) Crude Protein - 11.20% Crude Protein - 12.47% TDN - 56.89% TDN - 54.30% Moisture - 11.31% Moisture - 12.41% RFV - 102.47 RFV - 98.57 Catch Weight - 1488 lbs. Catch Weight - 1500 lbs. It is the buyers responsibility to inspect the hay to their satisfaction before buying. All hay sells as is, where is. Terms: E-transfer or Wire Transfer w/Letter of Guarantee. Sold by the bale. Price includes loading bales until Feb. 20, 2021. Bales to be removed by March 1, 2021. Feed Test Results as of Jan. 4, 2021 are of Dry Matter basis. Bales are solid core & twine tied. For further info call Ray at (306) 648-7390 MORE INFO ON FACEBOOK & OUR WEBSITE: www.switzerauction.ca SWITZER AUCTION (306) 773-4200 Swift Current, Sk. SK. LIC. 914494 Bruce Switzer AB. LIC. 313086 Website: www.switzerauction.ca Glenn Switzer Canadian troops en route to Hong Kong in November 1941. Photo courtesy Library and Archives Canada

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A11 Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as each Black & White Copies Dufferin Homes Service is there to help, city or country. 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ (excluding roof repairs) each We can also design, print & distribute.. for whatever your needs might be. Skirting repair/replacement, re-levelling, and general repairs! Moose Jaw, SK Hwy. #1 E. (Petrolia Rd.) (306) 694-5455 Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary continues work despite pandemic challenges Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Like every organization in the era of COVID-19, the Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary is feeling the pinch of the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the local animal rescue from keeping on as they care for the many critters on their farm, located four minutes west of Moose Jaw on Highway 735. “We’re hanging in there,” said Louanne Shropshire with Free To Be Me. “We have our animals out here, we’re doing our best to take care of them, keep them happy and healthy and things have gone pretty well. So far everyone is doing good this winter.” Free To Be Me is a venture based almost completely on showing kindness to animals, especially those that are older and unwanted or have physical disabilities. Their menagerie is as diverse as it is large, featuring your standard farm fair of cows, horses, donkeys and sheep but also including llamas, ostriches, ducks and geese. The animals are cared for by a group of volunteers and receive regular The Free to Be Me animal sanctuary continues to soldier on in spite of the ongoing pandemic. Facebook photo veterinarian care with the goal of giving the older animals a home to live out their lives and rehabilitate injured and sick animals that come into their care. Thing is, the ongoing pandemic has put a crimp in many of their activities, beginning with the number of volunteers who help out on the farm on a daily basis. “It was hard, because of the COVID we couldn’t keep all our volunteers and it’s Salvation Army pleased with results of Christmas campaigns Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express While celebrating Christmas was difficult due to the pandemic, Moose Javians still opened their hearts and wallets to support the Salvation Army’s various Christmas campaigns. Despite the various challenges that COVID-19 posed, the organization is pleased with how successful its festive fundraisers turned out, said Cadet Lester Ward, the Salvation Army’s community services director. The main fundraiser was the Christmas kettle campaign. While donations throughout the region were down, there was an increase of giving of 10 to 15 per cent in Moose Jaw. Ward did not have final dollar totals yet, but he pointed out the organization raised $60,000 to $65,000 in 2019. Therefore, the Salvation Army could have received $69,000 to $78,750 from residents as part of the 2020 campaign. The Salvation Army received donations large and small throughout December. One business provided a cheque of $8,000 based on sales volumes for the month, while other individuals and organizations provided donations of $5,000 to $8,000. “Upon us arriving here in Moose Jaw (in August), we could sense the generosity and giving of the people (who are) just amazing,” said Ward. “Very community-oriented people here. And in the midst of COVID and uncertainties, people really dug deep to ensure that others did not go without this Christmas season … . It’s amazing.” The Salvation Army distributed 260 food hampers to families over the Christmas break. This was about half the usual number of hampers the organization distributes. “We were a little surprised,” said Ward, who guessed that families might have been scared to apply due to the pandemic. “However, we anticipate in this month and the future, there will be a greater need for (food) support.” The organization’s various toy drives brought in 2,200 toys that were given to children as Christmas gifts. Gifts came from the Moose Jaw Warriors’ annual drive, individuals, schools and other orga- nizations. Meanwhile, the stocking fund raised $5,000, which was down compared to 2019. This was the Wards’ first time managing the Christmas campaigns in Moose Jaw, so it was a different experience, said Ward. He and his wife Almeta had to manage a team of volunteers and follow extensive pandemic guidelines, yet they enjoyed it. “We’ve had people step up to the plate (to help),” he continued. While some older volunteers stepped back because of the coronavirus, other residents stepped forward to assist where they could. “I can’t say enough — and my wife can’t say enough — about the people in this community: they always rise above and beyond what we can ever imagine.” While the Wards were nervous before Christmas about how the campaigns would go, they were thrilled with what was provided and how they overcame those uncertainties. Ward felt that God blessed them and the organization’s work. Reflecting on 2020 The pandemic prevented the Salvation Army from pursuing several projects in 2020, including outreach and youth-focused initiatives. While the Wards have been in Moose Jaw for only four months, they were still positive about the results. “We think we’re heading in the right direction. We continue to reach the people in the community in all the practical ways necessary,” said Ward. “We’re being optimistic. We think there are great things in store for the Salvation Army and the community in terms of what we can do … . By no means are we beaten down by COVID.” The year ahead Ward is hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic could evaporate in 2021, which would allow the Salvation Army to pursue more its mission of serving the community and being the hands and feet of Jesus. Yet, regardless of the pandemic, the organization will still minister to people and conduct outreach. “We’re excited for what’s in store,” he added. “We believe God is going to do great things here.” been really difficult that way,” Shropshire said. “But we have a small group of volunteers that have stuck with us and are helping us, we have some people come on weekends and a couple of girls who come out during the week… they learn about animals and that helps us at the same time.” Fundraising has also taken a hit, with their lone recent venture being the sale of calendars featuring the farm’s animals. Fortunately, the allotment of 100 at $20 each sold out quickly and helped cover some costs. “They were the only fundraiser we could really have this year, but they went really quickly, and that’s really good,” Shropshire said. “We were able to buy some extra bales and that really helped, the bales we had were getting low and we were worried about that but it worked out. Then if we have any vet bills it goes to that as well.” The Co-Op also continues to supply the farm with food for the animals, which has to be picked up, prepared and portioned for different diets and sizes on a daily basis. The farm’s popular tours were able to resume in August, but in limited numbers. “Usually we start as soon as it warms up and we’ll do all the schools from April to May and into June, but this year we didn’t have those because everybody was shut right down,” Shropshire said. “Then we have to close up when it’s cold. But if it’s a nice day and someone wants to come out, we’ll entertain the idea… We miss having the people come out, and the animals miss them too, they enjoy having visitors. It’s good for them as well.” The good thing is, there’s a bright, bright light at the end of the tunnel. Between vaccines and efforts to knock back the pandemic, a return to normalcy is coming and it won’t be long before the farm is rolling along like usual. “The biggest thing is to get back to normal and maybe get a few more volunteers, keep everything going and keep the animals healthy and well and even be able to accept new animals,” Shropshire said. “Last year we couldn’t take in very many, because of COVID and there not being enough feed or volunteers to take care of them. So we kind of have to pick and choose our battles. You can only help so many, even though you want to help them all.” And most importantly, spread the message that Free To Be Me is all about. “We want everyone that these animals are sentient beings, they do have feelings and emotions, and when you’re raising them, raise them respectfully, happily and healthily,” Shropshire said. “That’s what we’re always trying to promote.”

PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 D.&D. Quality Care YOUR AIDS TO DAILY LIVING STORE Compression Stockings • Cerified Fitters • Medical • OTC • Custom • Variety of Styles • Home Visits 428 Main St N. ddqualitycare@gmail.com Freshening Up! Use the code to color in the puzzle and find out what I’ll use to freshen up: I worked all night long to get my tunnel dug. W = White B = Blue Y = Yellow G = Gray B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B G W W W W W W W W GB B B B B B B B B B B B B B G W W W W W W W W G W B B B B B B B B Eeew! My “morning breath” is bad. B B B B G W W W W W W W W G B B B WBW WBW WBW WBW WBW WBW B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B W W W W W W B B Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y Y B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B ACROSS 1. Candy 6. Stubs 10. Most excellent 14. Hurl 15. Exclude 16. Nanny 17. Relieves 18. Mongolian desert 19. Central area of a church 20. Tailor 22. Swoop 23. Dawn goddess 24. Resurge 26. Bedroom community 30. Comment to the audience 32. Swedish money 33. Affluence 37. Hotels 38. Tine 39. Barter 40. Insanity 42. Connection 43. Repulse 44. Type of reptile 45. Stately heavy-bodied birds 47. Hinder 48. “Smallest” particle DOWN 1. Outbuilding 2. Erode 3. Convenience 4. Nights before 5. Mosaic tile 6. Roman cloaks 7. Berserk 8. Deride 9. Rousing 10. Music director 11. Electronic letters 12. Knowledgeable 13. You (archaic) 21. Unruly crowd 25. Total 26. Gambol 27. Coffee dispensers 28. Gaunt 29. Make intelligible 30. Agitated 31. Stars 33. Backside 34. Following 35. Inner membrane of embryos 36. If not 38. An ice lollipop 41. Female chicken 42. A baby’s room 44. Black gunk 45. Pierces 46. Adult females 47. Waist cinches 48. Wings 50. Drudgery 51. Survey 52. Double-reed woodwind 53. Anagram of “Snob” 54. Away from the wind 55. Young girl Daily Sudoku Puzzles by KrazyDad, January 12, 2 S U D O K U Sudoku #5 - Challenging Can you find the hidden words? They may be horizontal, vertical, diagonal, forwards or backwards. 7 5 1 8 4 1 3 2 7 8 3 8 7 1 3 9 2 2 5 4 8 5 9 9 4 9 6 5 7 Sudoku #7 - Tough 9 2 5 1 3 4 8 7 6 1 5 8 9 3 3 8 4 7 2 6 5 5 9 2 6 1 8 7 1 7 8 4 5 3 2 6 4 3 9 7 2 1 2 5 9 8 6 1 4 4 3 7 2 9 5 6 8 1 6 3 4 7 9 WORDSEARCH 8 5 3 7 1 8 5 2 6 4 9 9 3 1 7 6 2 4 Sudoku #5 - Challenging 7 5 1 4 9 8 2 6 6 5 3 7 1 2 1 7 5 4 5 8 4 1 7 1 3 9 8 2 7 2 6 9 3 8 7 5 3 9 3 6 1 4 8 4 2 6 5 7 © 2021 KrazyDad.com Fill in the blank squares so that each row, each column and each 3-by-3 block contain all of the digits 1 thru 9. 1 2 If you use logic you can solve the puzzle without guesswork. Puzzle Solutions 5 Need a little help? The hints page shows a logical order to solve the puzzle. Use it to identify the next square you should solve. Or use the answers page if you really get stuck. 6 4 8 3 9 5 8 9 2 3 4 7 5 2 6 1 9 Sudoku #8 - Super Tough 8 7 5 2 6 9 3 4 1 4 3 2 1 8 5 7 9 6 6 1 9 7 4 3 5 8 2 7 9 2 1 4 6 3 6 3 5 4 8 1 7 1 8 7 6 9 2 5 8 4 1 2 6 3 9 3 5 9 8 1 7 4 4 6 3 7 2 5 8 Sudoku #6 - Challenging 5 1 7 8 3 9 4 2 4 8 2 6 1 7 9 5 9 3 6 4 2 5 1 8 3 5 8 7 9 1 2 6 2 6 9 3 8 4 7 1 7 4 1 5 6 2 8 3 8 9 5 1 7 3 6 4 1 2 3 9 4 6 5 7 6 7 4 2 5 8 3 9 1 5 9 2 8 ALIENS, ALLEGIANCE, ATTRACTION, CLAIM, CLOSE, EVENING, FINEST, FOUGHT, GAMBLE, GLISTEN, HALLUCINATION, HUNGER, INSIGHT, KNOWLEDGE, LAND, LAWYER, LICE, MANNER, MEANS, MEDIA, MINUTE, MOST, MUTINY, NAIL, NOTICE, PENS, PUBLIC, REQUEST, SCALE, SILENCE, SINS, STUDY, VOICE, WEARY, WITH 49. Emotionless 56. Young sheep 57. Not warm 58. African virus 59. Cain’s brother 60. A jaunty rhythm 61. Gowns 62. Feudal worker 63. L L L L 64. Affirmatives 9 “It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.” -Henry David Thoreau 2 8 4 9 3 6 3 2 9 6 7 5 1 4 8 4 6 2 5 9 7 8 1 3 306-691-0300 Newspaper Fun! Created by Annimills LLC © 2021 & GAMES Supplementary Health, DVA, WCB and SGI Approved 4 7 6 3

of Moose Jaw of Moose Jaw MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 2021 • PAGE A13 January 20, 8, 2021, January 7, 2021, 5:47 pm 7:23 pm Male Female 6lbs, 11oz 6lbs, 11oz Congratulations New Parents! Justine Deets & Eric MacNeil of Moose Jaw January 12, 2021, 12:15 am Male 7lbs, 5oz Amanda & Daniel Schwab of Meyronne January 12, 2021, 4:05 pm Female 7lbs, 4oz Desiree & Kevyn Gadd Nora Boechler & Brett Moorcroft of Moose Jaw January 13, 2021, 10:27 pm Male 7lbs, 8oz of Moose Jaw January 13, 2021, 8:41 am Female 6lbs, 3oz Noemi Vanova & Roger Larcher Pelland of Bushell Park January 14, 2021, 8:49 am Male 7lbs, 1oz Local resident harassed over American flag license plate Larissa Kurz A Moose Jaw resident said he was verbally harassed by another resident on for displaying an American flag license plate on his vehicle, as a reaction to the proTrump protest-turned-riot at Capitol Hill in Washington last week. The alleged incident took place early in the morning on Jan. 7 in the McDonald’s parking lot, said Dennis Schick, as he was on his way into the building for his usual coffee. Another individual parked at an unusual angle in front of Schick’s vehicle and began an angry rant directed at him when he exited his vehicle, criticizing his license plate and saying if he supports Trump he’d “better get out of this country and go back down there.” “When I came around to the front of the car, he said, ‘What do you think you’re The license plate that incited an angry incident in Moose Jaw on Jan. 7. (photo by Larissa Kurz) doing with that thing on the front of your car?’” said Schick, in an interview with the Moose Jaw Express. “He said, ‘If you think you’re going to have a thing like that on your car, you better get back down there.’” From The Kitchen C o m m u n i t y c o o k b o o ks a re t r e a s u re s o n k i t c h e n s h e l f By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express Cookbooks published by community organizations are treasures in the cupboards of serious homemakers. Those cookbooks contain taste-tested recipes, tested on friends and family members before being offered for publication using the family name. The ingredients are recognizable and usually available in the local grocery store. One such book in my possession contains recipes submitted by a friend whose contributions to potluck suppers were always eagerly awaited. She had a knack for combining unusual ingredients to produce a memorable meal. This week’s recipes were three of her recipes used for community gatherings. ••• Sweet Potato and Banana Casserole 4 lbs. sweet potatoes 1 tsp. salt 6 medium bananas 1/4 cup orange juice 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 2 tbsps. butter or margarine Scrub potatoes. Place in large saucepan with salt and add boiling water to cover. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30-35 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain, peel and slice potatoes into 1/4 inch slices. Peel and slice bananas into 1/4 inch slices. Toss banana slices with the orange juice then drain off the juice and set aside. In a separate bowl mix brown sugar and chinamon. In a large, greased casserole dish arrange 1/3 of the potato slices. Top with half the banana slices. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar mixture. Dot with 1/3 of the butter. Layer another 1/3 of the potato slices and the last of the banana slices. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar mixture and sprinkle with 1/3 of the sugar mixture. Dot with butter. Top with the re- maining potato slices and sprinkle the last of the sugar mixture. Pour the orange juice over the top. Bake at 375 degrees F for 45 minutes. ••• The license plate that provoked the encounter depicts the American flag and was given to him as a gift from a family member who is an American citizen, while Schick himself is not, although he has lived in the States before. The individual’s aggression seemed to partially be a response to a mob of Donald Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol building the day before and disrupted the congressional certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory. “I didn’t know what he was talking about at first. I thought he was just talking about the U.S. and thought I was American, but then he started talking about Trump and not needing any of that trouble here,” said Schick. “I didn’t know what he wanted, at first, and then it was kind of surprising that he started yelling like that, in a really nasty way.” What made the incident so confusing, said Schick, is that he couldn’t tell if the individual was viewing the American flag as a symbol of support for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump, or if their anger was simply anti-American as a whole. If so, it is not the first time he’s experienced animosity from a Canadian citizen who mistook him for an American. Schick said he has experienced this many times over the years, from regular citizens, coworkers and even border officials and members of law enforcement. This particular incident, he said, just served to highlight what he said is a prejudice many Canadians don’t like to admit exists. He also said that the experience has not made him consider removing the license plate from his vehicle, as it has personal importance to him as a gift and is not an offensive image. Schick has since filed a report with the Moose Jaw Police Service about the Thursday morning encounter, saying he does not feel personally threatened but was still concerned. Turnip Apple Casserole 1 large turnip 1 tbsp. butter 2 apples 1/4 cup brown sugar pinch of cinnamon Crust: 1/3 cup flour 1/3 cup brown sugar 2 tbsps. butter Peel, cube and cook turnip in boiling water. Mash with butter. Peel and slice apples then toss with brown sugar and cinnamon. In a greased casserole, arrange turnips and apples in alternate layers, beginning and ending with the turnips. To make the crust, combine ingredients into a crumbling mixture and pat on top of turnips. Bake at 350 degrees F for one hour. Serve with pork chops or roast beef. ••• Three Bean Hot Dish 1 tbsp. cooking oil 1/2 lb. ground beef 1 cup chopped onion 1/2 cup bacon, chopped and fried 1 can lima beans 1 can kidney beans 1 can pork and beans 1/2 cup ketchup 3/4 cup brown sugar 1 tsp. dry mustard 1 tsp. salt Brown ground beef, onion and bacon in oil. Add beans. Mix then add ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and salt. Mix then place in a greased casserole and cover. Bake at 325 degrees F for 60 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes or rice. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net SALE th 11 Jan. DS EN 24th JanID. NIGHT M SALE th 20 Jan. DS N E 31st JaMnID.NIGHT Bud Light $ 24 Pack Cans 800 Off Coors Light 36 Pack Cans 7 Off $ 00 SELECT GIFT PACKS 10% OFF 510 Home Street W | 306.694.5112 Follow us on

PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Prairie South School Division Prairie South finances in good shape based on first-quarter data Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Prairie South School Division (PSSD) is in good economic shape based on data from the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, even though its budget projects a year-end deficit. The school division finished the 2019-20 school year — ended Aug. 31, 2020 — with a surplus of $562,095, which bumped up the total accumulated surplus to $77.3 million, according to the first-quarter report. PSSD also saved several million dollars in operating expenses after schools closed from mid-March to June. However, the Ministry of Education required all school divisions to use up any of the pandemic-related savings they had accumulated. So, Prairie South spent $1.6 million on school buses and $1.2 million on one-time building projects. For this school year, Prairie South has budgeted revenues of $87.1 million and expenditures of $89 million, leaving a deficit of $1.8 million that the accumulated surplus will cover. “Compared to where we should be at this time of year, we’re actually in a very good position,” business manager Ron Purdy said during the January board of education meeting. From Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020, the school division received $22.1 million or 25.42 per cent of budgeted revenues and spent $25 million or 28.12 per cent of budgeted expenses, he continued. Most of the school division’s expenses are over 10 months versus 12 months, so it faces a regular yearly deficit. Purdy then summarized revenue categories in the first quarter. Operating grant funding was almost on target, with $20.2 million received during the first quarter. Purdy noted this is an increase of $1.2 million over last year due to COVID-19-related funding. Furthermore, the joint-use school money has not yet been received, while funding for preventative maintenance and renewal (PMR) of buildings comes in June. Tuition and related fees were $116,999, which was 50 per cent of the budget. School-generated funds were $453,322, which was 30 per cent of the budget. Complementary services revenues — such as funding for nutrition programs and early learning — were $221,133, or 35.37 per cent of the budget. External services revenues were $899,455, which was 25.23 per cent of the budget. “Other” revenues were $251,956 or 48.52 per cent of the budget. Purdy noted the division received a rebate from the Workers’ Compensation Board of $49,000, while PSSD also received a refund from the ministry after switching to a new student information system. With first-quarter expenses, governance was at $107,507, or 23.32 per cent of the budget. Purdy indicated that the board hadn’t spent much money yet on professional development. However, $20,000 was spent on the November school board election, which was included in this area. Administration expenses were $799,894, which was 27.78 per cent of the budget. While that looked high for the first quarter, the school division paid in full its accounting software and software licences fees, said Purdy. Furthermore, 80 per cent of the audit was paid by the end of November, while $90,000 was spent to install new windows at the board office. Instruction expenses — which includes salaries — were $17.3 million, or 29.25 per cent of the budget. All student-related trip expenses were down due to the pandemic, said Purdy, while classroom expenses were up after the division bought more Google Chromebooks to help students during the shutdown. Plant (or building) expenses were $3.3 million, or 24.62 per cent of the budget. Purdy reminded board trustees that $1.2 million in pandemic-related expenses had to be spent in this area. Transportation expenses were down compared to Q1 last year — $1.6 million vs. $1.7 million — since there have been no field trips or sports travel. Should trips recommence, added Purdy, this area could increase by the end of the year. The next PSSD board meeting is on Feb. 2. Most PSSD trustees believe they are accountable to the public, report says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Most trustees with Prairie South School Division strongly agree that they are accountable to the community, based on a self-evaluation that the board conducted in the fall. The trustees were asked to anonymously complete several surveys in October as part of a yearly self-assessment process. Seven of 10 trustees completed the surveys. Four trustees did not run for re-election in November; only one of those four participated in the evaluation. Trustees had to rate their performance, rate their working relationships with other trustees, and rate their relationship with the education director. “The board of education for Prairie South School Division has been challenged to provide educational services during a worldwide pandemic. This has meant shifting focus to responding to the pandemic, rather than following a more typ- 20114bs0 ical board work plan,” said the report, which trustees received during the January board meeting. Role of the board Some of the responses to the questions showed the following: Four trustees strongly agreed and three agreed that they are accountable to the community. While engagement with school community councils and reporting to communities have been good, some trustees believed this area lacks since annual public board meetings have been eliminated. One trustee strongly agreed and six agreed that board-director relations are positive, the report said. Most trustees believed that the director of education is approachable, although there has been “some discontent” with him lately. Moreover, the pandemic has revealed some weaknesses in the relationship. One trustee strongly agreed, five agreed and one disagreed that the board performs well with political advocacy, although some feel the board’s actions in this area need to be reviewed. Some trustees expressed frustration that MLAs throughout the school division’s region have not been as willing or able to meet. “Can always improve. Cannot remember the last time we met face-to-face with MLAs as a board,” one trustee said. The board has invited MLAs to speak over the years, but the politicians have shown little interest, the report said. Meanwhile, the relationship with Moose Jaw city council “has been strained.” Four trustees strongly agreed and three agreed that they are fiscally accountable. “Great effort” is made to spend money wisely and appropriately, said the report, while budget and efficient operations have been excellent despite “significant funding challenges.” While two members strongly agreed and three agreed that the board does well in recognizing and celebrating staff, two disagreed with the statement. Some trustees said more could be done, especially after the staff appreciation event was eliminated. Monthly recognition would be positive, while year-end superannuates (retirements) of teachers needs to improve. “Our priority has been the classroom, which doesn’t leave many resources for recognition/celebration,” said one trustee. Interpersonal relationships Trustees identified several areas of strength, such as respect for each other, respect for the board chairman, support of new members, voting on motions based on the issue, and being patient and tolerant of others who voice concerns or identify issues. Some areas for growth included supporting the corporate position, speaking favourably about the division and its staff, eliminating cliques within the board, sharing information even when it doesn’t support a personal position, following the chain of command when dealing with staff issues, and treating staff with respect. Board/director relations Trustees were asked to comment on two questions related to the director of education, Tony Baldwin. When asked what the board does that makes the director’s job easier, trustees said they encourage, speak truthfully, choose a good chairman, ensure policies allow for easy interpretation, provide budgetary resources to run the division, trust the director to do his job, and ensure important tasks are delegated to the chair and vice-chair to establish direction. “For the most part, the board is pretty easy-going and respects the work the director does,” one trustee said. “I hope that for the majority of the issues, we have been supportive of the quick decisions that needed to be made (in light of the pandemic),” another said. When asked what the board does that makes the director’s job more difficult, trustees said some members have personal agendas or work behind the director’s back, varying views made it difficult for the director to interpret the board’s will, some members refuse to compromise, unrealistic expectations hampered timely communication and involvement in administrative decisions, and the pandemic has created less trust. Board chair performance Feedback about board chair Robert Bachmann was positive, the report said. Some comments from trustees about Bachmann indicated he maintains his cool, runs the meetings well, is patient, is well-spoken, is compassionate but steadfast, is professional and respected, understands governance and administrative roles and “asks uncomfortable questions.”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A15 City needs to do better with snow-clearing, visitor says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express A visitor to Moose Jaw is concerned that the city’s unplowed streets make it difficult to navigate the community, especially when freezing rain adds to the white-knuckle driving. Elaine lives on a farm near Spring Valley — located 62 kilometres southeast of Moose Jaw — and conducts most of her business here several times a week. She was here on Jan. 5 for several medical appointments and to visit her 99-year-old mother and — similar to other motorists — faced icy roads while travelling to places. However, her problem was that the freezing rain made those roads worse wherever the snow hadn’t been cleared. While driving down Fourth Avenue Northwest after leaving her mother’s retirement home, for example, she had to drive on the ice-covered snow ridges that had built up on the street. She almost collided with an oncoming vehicle but managed to move to the side in time. The manager at the retirement home told Elaine that that street had not been plowed once this winter. This has made it difficult for the home’s bus to enter and leave the property. Snow cleared too slowly “I called the mayor’s office. I called the engineering department. I’m still waiting for a call from (department manager) Darrin Stephanson,” said Elaine, who asked that her last name not be used. “What I told the engineering people is that the first two snowfalls of the season were before Christmas and they were less than 10 inches … . But to me, that’s where the mistake was made. They didn’t clear the streets down to the pavement as much as possible.” In an email to the Moose Jaw Express, city hall confirmed that Elaine left a message for the mayor — who is away and returns on Jan. 11 — but never spoke directly with his assistant. City hall also confirmed that she spoke to a clerk in the engineering department. “This is what I feel is the failure, is Moose Jaw hasn’t spent much money on snow-clearing the last few years,” said Elaine, who noted that she mostly leaves messages at city hall since she doesn’t want to bother department secretaries since they aren’t managers. “It seems to me that the people there (at city hall) think they’re living at the coast or somewhere, that they really hope and think that we’re not going to have normal winters in Saskatchewan.” Go shop in Regina Elaine declined to name the woman with whom she spoke in the engineering department since the employee was not a manager and did not make policy decisions. However, she claimed that several years ago when Glen Hagel was mayor, a male employee in the engineering department told her that “if I don’t like the streets in Moose Jaw, I should go to Regina to shop.” Elaine made this claim to former mayors Hagel and Deb Higgins and told current Mayor Fraser Tolmie this during his first term. “If I could boycott the City of Moose Jaw, I would, but I can’t,” she said, while acknowledging that she calls city hall “maybe too often,” with Tolmie telling her during his first term that he had spoken with her three times. There is no truth that the female engineering department employee told Elaine during this phone call to “go to Regina to shop,” city hall said. The clerk provided Elaine with the number to the streets and roads supervisor, who listened to the concerns and explained that the city follows its winter maintenance policy. City follows snow-clearing policy “As per the policy, residential roads are now plowed unless ruts exceed four inches in height, and we have not received any complaints about rutting exceeding those limits this winter,” city hall said. “All roads in the city do receive sanding when necessary, and our crews applied multiple layers of sand (Jan. 5 and 6), visiting our priority roads in accordance with the policy.” The attitude at city hall needs to change, especially since many employees and managers believe nothing is wrong and the community should remain as it is, Elaine said. She thought this attitude was “bush league” and shouldn’t be accepted. “I want the people on that council and the people in the (public) works department to give me acceptable streets to drive on and sidewalks to walk on,” she added. “I understand you had that (freezing rain) … but what I’m saying is the problem of the rain was compounded many times over by that build-up of packed-down iced snow that’s inches deep on a lot of the streets.” The City of Moose Jaw budgeted $927,807 for snow clearing in 2020 and had spent roughly $350,000 by Nov. 30, city hall said. The final figures for last year won’t be available until late January or early February. Meanwhile, $1.03 million has been budgeted for snow removal in 2021. Fiscal responsibility the goal as Swift Current mayor, council take pay cut Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express After promising to be fiscally responsible during the 2020 municipal election, Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal fulfilled that commitment by cutting his pay — with city council following his lead. “If I’m going to tell other people to be fiscally responsible, I’d better not pay lip service to it; I’d better show it,” the first-term mayor told the Moose Jaw Express. “I thought for myself, I wanted to show council (this could be done), and then council accepted my challenge and then they also accepted a very similar pay cut.” During a December council meeting, Bridal and his six councillors agreed to eliminate all meeting fees, including $126 for gatherings under two hours and $194 for gatherings more than three hours. This would save $30,000 and $32,000 annually. “I actually introduced that (motion) … and my intention was to give myself a haircut, but I didn’t want to give much (of a cut) to the councillors themselves,” said Bridal. However, one member suggested they review their pay even further, and after a discussion during a planning session, councillors accepted the elimination of meeting fees. Those savings are roughly double what council discussed during a November council meeting after council agreed to be paid 38 per cent of what the mayor makes instead of the initial proposal of 42 per cent. Each member will now receive a flat fee as part of his or her base salary. Bridal will make $81,000 per year — his predecessor made $90,000 in 2019 with meeting fees — while councillors will earn just over $31,000, compared to the base salary of $28,800 — excluding meeting fees — last year. The cuts go into effect on Jan. 11. Eliminating the meeting fees will also save Swift Current’s city administration time, he added, since the executive assistant won’t have to spend four to five hours every month reconciling the fees with the meetings. Swift Current’s budget is roughly $63 million, and while a reduction of $30,000 isn’t much — it adds up to a 10-per-cent cut in council’s pay — this still shows residents that council is serious about being fiscally responsible and keeping taxes in line, the mayor said. Bridal didn’t think the pay reduction was in response to the coronavirus pandemic but pointed out many municipal businesses are hurting financially and must still pay property taxes. It would be unrealistic to expect them to absorb another economic hit, so council is leading by example to help the community. “I hope they see that we’re serious about keeping taxes in line (and) that we’re serious about the spending being Regional unemployment numbers increase during last month of 2020 By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express Employment in the Moose Jaw/Swift Current labour region showed a loss of 1,200 employees in one month from November last year to December. Employers had 63,100 workers on payrolls in the region, compared with 64,300 to one year previous, said the monthly labour force survey by Statistics Canada. The region had 3,700 unemployed persons at the end of December with 2,200 a year ago and 3,500 at November 30. Some 200 jobs were lost just in the last month. Approximately 2,000 fewer people were in the region labour force compared to a year ago, indicating they had quit looking for work, retired or moved away. The region unemployment rate of 6.9 per cent, is second highest among the province’s five regions, compared with 3.9 per cent one year ago. Highest unemployment rate in the regions was Saska- toon/Biggar at seven per cent, two points more than a year ago. A 6.3 per cent unemployment rate in Prince Albert Northern was third highest. Tied for fourth at 5.5 per cent were Regina/Moose Mountain and Yorkton/Melville. The Saskatchewan unemployment rate of 6.5 per cent is third lowest in Canada, compared with 5.1 percent one year ago. The cross-Canada unemployment rate was eight per cent versus 5.1 a year ago. During the last year, the provincial labour force declined by 15,000 people from those who quit looking, retired or moved out of province. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net done,” he said. “In the past four years, there has been some spending that our citizens have considered frivolous … and I guess the idea is we just want to get across to our citizens that we’re serious about when we spend money to spend it in an appropriate manner.” Bridal is a contractor in the building trades sector, and while the pandemic has put a damper on activity, he is optimistic about the future. He pointed out the oil and gas industry in southwest Saskatchewan is slowly returning, while the farming sector had a good quality crop last year and farmers earned decent paycheques. Farming has a major effect on Swift Current, especially with the many agricultural dealers in town, the numerous grain elevators, and those residents who work in this sector, he added. The buildings industry is also seeing new ag-related construction projects coming forward that didn’t happen in 2020, which is encouraging.

PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 City Hall Council Notes NOT HAPPY - MAKE A COMPLAINT If you have a viable complaint against the City of Moose Jaw, please make your voices known to the Ombudsman’s office in Saskatchewan. Ombudsman Saskatchewan promotes and protects fairness and integrity in the design and delivery of government services. They take complaints about provincial government ministries, agencies, Crown corporations and many health entities. They also take complaints about municipal entities. Ombudsman Saskatchewan offices are located at 150 – 2401 Saskatchewan Drive Regina Sask. S4P 4H8. Back in July the Ombudsman was Mary McFadyen; she can be reached by phone at the Regina office at (306)787-6211, Fax 306.787-9090 or e-mail ombreg@ombudsman.sk.ca. Let them know how you feel and get them to investigate. Increase in utility rates one step closer to reality Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express It’s a new year and taxpayers can soon expect another hike in their water and sewer utility bills. During the Jan. 11 regular meeting, city council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment to implement the new tax hikes in the water and sewer utilities. The 2021 utility rate hikes will see waterworks and sanitary sewer utilities increase by two per cent each for a total of four per cent, starting on Feb. 1. With water, the average household will pay $833.91 this year compared to $817.56 last year. This is an extra $16.35 per year or $1.36 per month. With sewer, that household will pay $668.43 this year compared to $655.32 last year. This is an extra $13.11 per year or $1.09 per month. In total, the average taxpayer will pay $29.46 per year or $2.45 per month in combined utilities. However, the three bylaw readings were not unanimous — councillors Crystal Froese and Dawn Luhning were opposed each time — so the amendment will need to be approved during the Jan. 25 council meeting to become official. The bylaw amendment also proposes to reduce how much the City of Moose Jaw charges SaskWater for external water user rate compared to what the municipality charges in-city water users. SaskWater is currently paying $3.1396 per cubic metre, but after the change kicks in, the Crown corporation will pay $2.6687 per cubic metre. Meanwhile, commencing Feb. 1, in-town water users will pay $1.4233 per cubic metre of water, out-of-town water consumers will pay $3.2024 per cubic metre of water, and 15 Wing Air Base will pay $2.1350 per cubic metre of water. The municipality is charging SaskWater less money since the Crown corporation contributed more money to a joint project to upgrade geothermal wells that support Temple Gardens Mineral Spa. Council gave three unanimous readings to a zoning bylaw amendment to rezone 319 Caribou Street West to C1 neighbourhood commercial district from R2 medium-density residential district to accommodate a hair salon and massage therapy business in the building. Coun. Heather Eby recused herself from the vote since she co-owns the building with her husband and because her daughters plan to establish their respective businesses in the building. Councillors appointed to city boards and committees for 2021 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express All city council members now know the boards, committees and commissions on which they will serve this year as part of their responsibilities to connect with the community. During the Jan. 11 regular council meeting, the following appointments were made starting immediately and ending on Dec. 31, and/or until a successor is appointed: • Coun. Crystal Froese to the heritage advisory committee, exhibition company board, South Central Transportation committee, and Wakamow Valley Authority • Coun. Jamey Logan to the special needs advisory committee, Moose Jaw Humane Society, Museum and Art Gallery, Tourism Moose Jaw board and cultural diversity advisory committee • Coun. Kim R. Robinson to the parks, recreation and facilities advisory committee and investment committee • Coun. Doug Blanc to the public works, infrastructure and environment advisory committee, and Board of Police Commissioners • Coun. Dawn Luhning to the investment committee, Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, Board of Police Commissioners, Downtown Moose Jaw Association and Municipalities of Saskatchewan (formerly Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association) • Coun. Heather Eby to the murals project management committee, Moose Jaw Public Library board, Palliser Regional Library board, and the Community-Based Coalition of Moose Jaw • Mayor Fraser Tolmie to the investment committee and Moose Jaw Public Library board Updated schedule of council roles for 2021 given to councillors Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express ˆ‰Šˆ„„ ‰­­‚ ‹ŒÂ? ­ˆ Ž‘…’  ­­“ Â?­ standing committees for the next 12 months. During the Jan. 11 regular meeting, city council approved a schedule that appoints members as deputy mayor and chairs of standing committees from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. Traditionally, the appointments of deputy mayor, executive committee chair and personnel committee chair are for a term of two months on a rotational basis. City administration had presented this schedule in December, but the list needed to be updated after one councillor pointed out the nominations didn’t reflect past practice of appointing deputy mayors based on the percentage of votes received during the municipal election. During the 2020 municipal election, Jamey Logan received 3,858 votes, followed by Crystal Froese with 2,913, Heather Eby with 2,899, Dawn Luhning with 2,686, Kim R. Robinson with 2,195 and Doug Blanc with 2,132. Logan was deputy mayor for November and December, while Froese was chairwoman of the executive committee. According to the new schedule for 2021: • From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, Froese will be deputy mayor, Eby will be chairwoman of executive committee and Luhning will be chairwoman of the personnel committee; • From March 1 to April 30, Eby will be deputy mayor, Luhning will be chairwoman of executive committee and Robinson will be chairman of the personnel committee; • From May 1 to June 30, Luhning will be deputy mayor, Robinson will be chairman of executive committee and Blanc will be chairman of the personnel committee; • From July 1 to Aug. 31, Robinson will be deputy mayor, Blanc will be chairman of executive committee and Logan will be chairman of the personnel committee; • From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, Blanc will be deputy mayor, Logan will be chairman of executive committee and Froese will be chairwoman of the personnel committee; • From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Logan will be deputy mayor, Froese will be chairwoman of executive committee and Eby will be chairwoman of the personnel committee.    Â? Â? Â?Â?  ­ Â?€ ‚ Â?­  €­  €  ƒ€  € Â?    € ­  ­ Â? Â?  € Â? Â?€ „€­…Â?€ €­†‡†ˆ   Â?Â? Â?Â? Â? ­ Â?Â? Â? Â?  € Â? Â?Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â?  Â? ‚ Â?ƒÂ? Â? Â?„…„† ‰Š‹ Â…Â… ‰€€ƒ ŒŽÂ? € ‘†‹’   €€“ € ‡ˆ‰Š ‡ƒƒ ˆ  € ‹ŒÂ?  ‡ Ž„Š‘   ’Â? City council has approved an updated schedule that lays out the roles each member will hold on council and other  Â? Â?Â? Â? Â?­€ Â? Â?­ ­  ‚­ Â?­ Â?Â? Â?­    Â? Â? Â?­Â? Â?­ ƒ­ „Â?­Â?­ …†…‡  Â? Â? Â?Â?  ­ Â?€ ‚ Â?­  €­  €  ƒ€  € Â?    € ­  ­ Â? Â?  € Â? Â?€ „€­…Â?€ €­†‡†ˆ ‰Š‹‰…… €€ƒ ŒŽÂ?€‰ ‘’†‹“   €€” €

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A17 City Hall Council Notes Speed limit around Moose Jaw’s Sask. Polytech campus to remain unchanged Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The speed limit on streets around Saskatchewan Polytechnic will not change any time soon after city council decided adult students can manage busy roads better than children. The public works, infrastructure and environment advisory committee submitted a recommendation to the Jan. 11 regular council meeting suggesting that the speed on the streets around the campus be reduced to 40 kilometres per hour. This would have included MacDonald Street to the north, Algoma Avenue to the East, Saskatchewan Street West to the south and Seventh Avenue Northwest to the west. However, city council thought otherwise and voted unanimously against the motion during the meeting. The idea to reduce speed around the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus arose after Lee Pearce, manager of health, safety and security at Sask. Polytech, emailed city hall in September 2019 asking the transportation services advisory committee to reduce the speed in the area. In particular, Pearce pointed out Saskatoon reduced speed around the campus in that city and installed technology such as traffic lights, a pedestrian walk button and a photo radar camera. No need for speed change Resident Art King spoke against the motion during the meeting. He noted that Moose Jaw is not Saskatoon and Pearce’s concerns were unfounded. In particular, Saskatoon does not have any schools or parks within an eight-block radius of the campus. Conversely, King George School is a half-block away from the Moose Jaw campus; Vanier Collegiate is one-anda-half blocks away; and sports fields and the Kinsmen Sportsplex are also nearby. King referred council to the many editorials and news articles written about changing the speed limit in school zones. He pointed out that many of those pieces don’t refer to older students but instead focus on children and kids. “I am not saying Moose Jaw city council does not have concerns or input into school zones,â€? King said, but he reminded council that elementary and high school zones have different levels of safety, such as crossing guards and bus zones. “I would think it (would) be quite insulting if an 18- to 21-year-old student at the Polytechnical institute has to have his hand (held) or walked across the street,â€? he continued. King added that his wife was an elementary school teacher for 42 years and taught more than 900 students. She later pursued a master’s in education in early childhood education in British Columbia. The main concern that those educators had was about children — not older students, not faculty and not brick-and-mortar buildings. “I agree with Mr. King,â€? said Coun. Heather Eby afterward. “I don’t think it’s necessary to designate a school zone where adults are going to school ‌ . There are other areas of the city that need reduced speed as well.â€? Upgrades coming to intersections near casino and library for better safety Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Infrastructure and signage changes are coming to the intersections near the casino and library to enhance pedestrian safety in those areas. Signage upgrades will occur at the intersection of Langdon Crescent and Fairford Street East, while infrastructure and signage upgrades will occur at the intersections of Langdon and Athabasca Street East and Athabasca and First Avenue Northeast. The department of engineering services expects to complete the work this year but does not yet have a cost for part of the project. City council voted 6-1 to approve the changes during the Jan. 11 regular meeting. Coun. Jamey Logan was opposed. “If you look at the pedestrian crossing across from the public library over toward Main Street, the only way for anybody to (safely) get through (is) they have to go out into traffic and come back in, or else they have to go over a curb and come back in,â€? said Coun. Doug Blanc. “It’s just a matter of removing a curb, (which) makes it easier for handicapped citizens.â€? Removing a median so pedestrians can walk straight across the street is correct, replied Bevan Harlton, director of engineering services. There is currently no straight path across the affected intersections, which means the road geometry needs to be realigned for smooth pedes- trian access. “I’m really happy to see this back before us,â€? said Coun. Crystal Froese, noting she made a motion more than a year ago to review this issue. “To improve it for accessibility is really important, but also both of these intersections will be upgraded from a yield sign to a stop sign ‌ .â€? That area is surrounded by seniors’ complexes, Crescent Park, the Temple Gardens Mineral Spa and the annual farmers’ market on Langdon Crescent, she added. It will be positive to upgrade those intersections. The engineering department upgraded the intersection and pedestrian crossing at Fairford Street and Langdon Crescent last year as part of the cast iron water main replacement program in that area, so that cost is covered, Harlton said. Specifically, the west paraplegic ramp was replaced, which aligned it with the existing ramp on the intersection’s east side. This allows for a straight pedestrian crossing in parallel with the adjacent Fairford Street lanes. However, the department has not priced out how much the concrete work will cost for the intersections at Athabasca and Langdon and Athabasca and First Avenue Northeast, he continued. The work to address these areas would include adjusting and improving the paraplegic ramps and their locations, installing appropriate pedestrian crossing demarcations and adjusting the sign type and location. Future work on the Langdon Crescent corridor and area around Crescent Park would be completed as part of the downtown local area plan. “I want to get that design to a traffic consultant so we can verify that what we laid out with the geometry is right,â€? Harlton said, adding the department would complete the work as part of the overall concrete replacement program for intersection upgrades. The proposed changes concerned Coun. Dawn Luhning, who wondered if this initiative would push something else out of the budget. She thought this should be discussed during a budget meeting, especially if a consultant is involved. “We can’t just randomly be approving upgrades everywhere if there’s going to be significant costs involved ‌ that (have) not been budgeted for,â€? she added. This work is in the budget, confirmed city manager Jim Puffalt. No other project will need to be removed for these intersection upgrades to happen. Six residents appointed toJasonpublic library board for one-year terms G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City council has appointed six residents to the Moose Jaw Public Library board, with two of those residents also named to the Palliser Regional Library board. During the Jan. 11 regular council meeting, Teri Bourdages, Sarah Simison, Brian Sykora, Wei Qi, David Howick and Jaimie Atkins were nominated to the public library board for terms starting immediately and ending Birthdays, Anniversaries, & More! Place an ad celebrating your special event in the Moose Jaw Express! - As low as $50 a week. Call 306-694-1322 or Stop by our office at 32 Manitoba St. W. Today to book your space! on Dec. 31, or until successors are appointed. Furthermore, Howick and Atkins were appointed to the regional library board for terms starting immediately and ending on Dec. 31, or until successors are appointed. As The Public Libraries Act stipulates, municipal library boards must comprise not less than five people and not more than 15 members, a council report explained. Meanwhile, the City of Moose Jaw’s representation on the regional library board is comprised of up to six citizens-at-large. These reps must be appointed to the public library board to serve on the regional board. The next regular council meeting is Jan. 25.   Â? Â? Â? Â?Â?  Â? Â?Â?Â? Â? ­Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â?Â?Â? Â? Â?  Â?Â?  Â? €Â?Â?‚ Â?Â?Â?Â? ƒ„ƒ…   Â?Â? Â? Â? Â? ­ Â?Â? Â? Â?  € Â?  Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â? Â?  Â? ‚ Â?ƒÂ? Â? Â? „…„† †‡ˆ‰†‚‚ ‡Â?Â?­ Š‹ Â?† ŒŽƒ‰‘ Â?Â?Â’ Â?Â? ‡ˆ‰Š‡ƒƒ ˆ  € ‹ŒÂ? ‡ Ž„Š‘   ’Â?Â

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 City Hall Council Notes Tourism likely added $11.3M to Moose Jaw’s GDP in 2020, report estimates Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express • $5.02 million in government tax revenue, including $440,000 municipally; • 72,619 total tourist person days/nights spent here. Roughly one in every 77 jobs in Moose Jaw relied directly or indirectly on festivals and events, the report noted. For the Scotties, the report estimated that the event added to the local economy: • $10.1 million in gross economic activity; • $5.6 million in GDP; • 116 jobs; • $3.3 million in wages and salaries; • $2.49 million in government tax revenue, including $220,000 municipally; • 36,000 tourist person nights spent here. Locally, during six concerts at Mosaic Place, tourist spending likely accounted for $1.5 million in economic activity, generated $880,000 in local GDP, and supported 17 jobs, based on 5,292 total tourist days/nights spent here. Council discussion The two reports were presented during the Jan. 11 regular council meeting, with council unanimously voting to receive and file the documents. “Festivals and events held in Moose Jaw drive significant economic impact for the city and province, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and generating millions of dollars in spending … ,” said Jim Dixon, manager of economic development services. Festival and event locations also help boost the visitor economy — The pandemic eliminated almost all in-person festivals and events in 2020, but that hasn’t stopped a research company from estimating what effect tourism could have had economically on Moose Jaw last year. City hall’s economic development services department hired Praxis Consulting late last year to study the economic impacts that Moose Jaw’s festivals and events have on the local and provincial economies and the effect of tourist spending on those same economies during Mosaic Place events. The studies attempt to quantify the value of festivals, conventions and events “in a typical year” based on size and effect on other industries, employment, labour income, output and government revenues, one report said. Praxis used data from 31 activities in 2019 to estimate how many people could have attended those same events in 2020, along with how much revenue was likely generated. It also used data from city hall and Tourism Moose Jaw to calculate how much spending tourists likely generated during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. A positive effect “In summary, tourist spending at events and festivals (had) a large and positive impact on the local economy in 2020,” the report said. To the Moose Jaw economy, this spending potentially added: • $20.3 million in gross economic activity; • $11.3 million in gross domestic product (GDP); • 235 jobs; • $6.7 million in wages and salaries; such as transportation, hotels, retail and restaurants — through domestic and international visits. Moose Jaw was fortunate to bring back the Scotties after hosting it five years before, Dixon said. The city was also lucky to host the tournament — “The economic impact was very impressive,” he noted — before the coronavirus closed everything. “We want to promote more of these (activities),” he added. “We want to create a healthy environment so people want to come and participate in these events.” It’s disheartening to talk about events and festivals when no such activities can occur, said Coun. Crystal Froese. While everyone thinks about events happening at Mosaic Place, she pointed out that one of the longest-running activities in Moose Jaw is the band and choral festival. This activity celebrates its 72nd anniversary this year and would have brought in hundreds of students and parents for a week. Festivals and events need to be highlighted as economic drivers of the community, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. Since council is sometimes asked to contribute money to these activities, the seven members should realize that that funding is just a portion of a larger amount generated. “For the future,” he added, “(the reports) will give us a bit of gratitude when someone comes with an idea and we are not in a time such as this and we can help out.” WE ARE HERE TO HELP! Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE DELIVERY FACTORY OUTLET FREE THE WEARHOUSE Moose Jaw’s Source for News TIP TOP ROOFING Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm This Weeks Events: Sat January 16, RCL Meat Draw 3:00pm Are you a veteran, serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces or RCMP, or a family member of one? Join the Legion today and meet like minded individuals and help support your fellow veterans Contact us at: 306-692-5453 OR royalcanadianlegion59@gmail.com Lest We Forget 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 $25 or more (before tax) Dine In | Take Out | Delivery Offer -Tap & E-Transfer ONLINE COMING SOON 23 High St E, 306-692-6066 Wednesday - Sunday 11am-8pm Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! & Crestview Cabinets Kitchen Design Ltd. Fibreglass Shingles Laminate Shingles 3 Tab Shingles Flat Roofing Metal Roofing A+ Wind Damage to your mobile home? Dufferin Homes is there to help, city or country. Work Guaranteed Free Estimates 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK Government Grants sales@mjvexpress.com City & Country (excludes roofing) Insurance Claims 306-694-1322 COLLIN SCHOFFER 306.694.6336 • (C) 306.631.5975 For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! COMMUNITY DISPLAY ADS Put your message in front of loyal visitors every day! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com PRINT ADS Connect with your audience with some of the most trusted newspapers! For your Moose Jaw, SK Hwy. #1 E. (Petrolia Rd.) (306) 694-5455 ! mpaigns media ca UNIT Y COMM Y ADS DISPLAmessage l Put your of loya in frontevery day! visitors 322 4-1 or 306m-6jv9express.com.co m sales@ oosejawtoday m @ ie ch rit 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com For your media campaigns! RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CABINETS New Kitchen, Bath and Bedroom Cabinets! Or refinishing your old cabinets to look like New! Custom Counter Tops! Free Estimates! Call or text Dave today Mon to Fri 8:00 - 6:00 Call 306-691-0080 306-630-4375 To make an appointment 888 Main St N Moose Jaw BIG BAY STORAGE INC. Moose Jaw’s Source for News 20x50 or 40x50 Heated Bays • On-site parking • Security cameras • Remote overhead door • Each bay contains bathroom Located at 822 & 830 Snyder Rd, Moose Jaw Contact Trevor at (306) 630-9137 For your media campaigns! PROGRAMMATIC ADS Real-time digital advertising branded specifically for your business! SOCIAL MEDIA ADS Creatives presented through your trusted social media channels sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com 306-694-1322 WE ARE OPEN! 306-694-1322 Professional Digital Marketing Services! 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! SPONSORED CONTENT Premium content in a journalistic style that builds brand trust & credibility 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A19 City Hall Council Notes Get even more local news online at: BOARD MEMBER: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 22 of Saskatchewan (Number to be elected from the Moose Jaw Subdivision is 4) Prairie South School Division No. 210 (Number to be elected from the Moose Jaw Subdivision is 5) Federal grant could help water treatment plant freeze water rates for 25 years Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express If the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation receives a federal grant this year, it could freeze the capital water rate it charges Moose Jaw and Regina for potentially the next 25 years. The corporation developed its 2021 operating budget using last year’s budget as a template, which saw reduced operating costs after implementing pandemic-related safety measures but increased water sales since it was a dry year, explained general manager Ryan Johnson. Since the budget forecasts a reduction in water sales this year, the organization will increase city water rates by 1.41 per cent, to $360 per megalitre (ML) from $355 per ML. Furthermore, it increased the city capital water rate by 16.28 per cent, to $250 per ML from $215 per ML. In total, the corporation is charging Regina and Moose Jaw $610 per ML this year, which is an increase from $570 per ML — or 7.02 per cent — from last year. “The capital water rate was developed assuming we receive positive news from the federal and provincial governments about the ICIP (Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program) grant, but we will have to finance whatever is leftover,” Johnson said during the Jan. 11 executive committee meeting while updating city council about the water treatment plant’s operations. Increasing the capital water rate by 16 per cent should be the last rate increase for at least 25 years since that hike has helped the corporation reach sustainable water rate levels after starting at zero per cent five years ago, he continued. The combined increase of 7.02 per cent for water rates might seem high, but the board expects that rate to remain under the consumer price index for the next quarter-century. “I just think that that’s important for the new council and for the community to understand where our water comes from and what is required in order to get it to sink and other things we use,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. The provincial government has talked about releasing water from Diefenbaker Lake so the water treatment plant can use that liquid, said Coun. Crystal Froese. She wondered if those conversations were still occurring, especially since Buffalo Pound Lake faces algae blooms. While progress is occurring on that file, there are still unknowns and few details, said Johnson. The board is unsure whether there is a direct value to the water treatment plant to acquire water from Diefenbaker Lake based on the available information. “Buffalo Pound Lake is a poor source of water. Diefenbaker is much better,” he continued. “But the amount of chemical we would save in treating Buffalo Pound water versus Diefenbaker (water) is very little. There might be $100,000 per year in savings. While that’s good, there will be other costs.” If the water were piped to the plant, there would be benefits for only five months, since winter would affect the system the other seven months, Johnson added. While there might be benefits to Moose Jaw receiving water from Diefenbaker Lake, those same benefits are unlikely to extend to the water treatment plant. 2021 budget The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation’s operating budget projects revenues this year at $13 million — with Moose Jaw contributing $1.8 million — and expenses at $12.9 million, leaving a projected surplus of $11,600. On the capital side, revenues are expected to be $85.3 million, including $1.268 million in sales from Moose Jaw, $16.3 million from the ICIP grant and $60 million from a loan. The corporation expects to sell 5,075 ML to Moose Jaw this year, while Moose Jaw is expected to use 617,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) in electricity. Last year, the company had revenues of $13.1 million and expenses of $11.9 million, leaving a surplus of $1.14 million that was transferred to the operating reserve. No. M-1912050 Vancouver Registry IN THE SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA BETWEEN: YING LAM SEASONAL R.M. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF HURON NO. 223 The Rural Municipality of Huron No. 223 is accepting applications for a seasonal, equipment operator position with the municipality. Assets for this position would include, good management of time, excellent communication skills, good organizational skills, and strong relationship skills with council & foreman. Applicants with a 3A or a 1A license will be given preference. Skills and experience in maintenance and operation of heavy equipment including grader, tandem gravel truck, back hoe, grader, tractor & mower, scraper, spraying equipment etc. would be an asset but not necessarily a requirement. Applicant must be willing to complete operator certification as per The Occupational Health & Safety Regulations, 1996. Also must be willing to obtain their spray applicator license. Duties will include but are not limited to mowing, road maintenance, sign repair, fencing, rock picking, shop work, packer work, scraper work, culvert installation, servicing equipment and other duties as directed by foreman from time to time. This is an hourly paid and seasonal position. Wages negotiable and commensurate with qualifications and experience. Please include your hourly wage expected for this position. Starting date for this position will be April 15, 2021. All applications/resumes shall be marked “Seasonal Equipment Operator Position” and mailed or dropped off at the address below on or before February 2, 2021. We thank all applicants for their interest in this position but only persons selected for interviews will be contacted. R.M. of Huron No. 223 123 Ogema Street P.O. Box 159 Tugaske, Sask. S0H 4B0 Email: rm223@sasktel.net Office 306-759-2211 PLAINTIFF AND: SYED NAQVI DEFENDANT CITY OF MOOSE JAW CALL FOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE OF VACANCIES ON THE CITY OF MOOSE JAW’S BOARDS AND COMMITTEES Applications are now being accepted from citizens interested in taking an active role on one or more of the City’s Boards and Committees for the following: • Cultural Diversity Advisory Committee (1 citizen-at-large vacancy) • Development Appeals Board (3 vacancies) • Murals Project Management Committee (5 citizen-at-large vacancies) • Parks, Recreation and Facilities Advisory Committee (3 citizen-at-large vacancies) • Public Works, Infrastructure and Environment Advisory Committee (1 vacancy for a representative from the First Nations or Metis community) Application forms and additional information regarding the City’s Boards and Committees can be obtained from the City of Moose Jaw’s website at www.moosejaw.ca OR by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 228 Main Street N., Moose Jaw, SK, (306-694-4424). Applications may be submitted on line through the City’s website, by mail to the City Clerk’s Office, 228 Main Street N., Moose Jaw, SK, S6H 3J8, or by email to cclerk@moosejaw.ca. THE DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS 12:00 noon, FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2021. Tracy Wittke, Assistant City Clerk NEW CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE IN EFFECT 2nd and 4th Monday of each month (except statutory holidays) 4:00 pm: Public Executive Committee Meeting 5:30 pm: Regular City Council Meeting All public meetings will be broadcast by Shaw Cable and available online at www.MooseJaw.ca ADVERTISEMENT Moose Jaw's Affordable Printer To: Syed Naqvi TAKE NOTICE THAT on the 18th day of November, 2020, an order was made for service on you of a Notice of Civil Claim issued from the Vancouver Registry of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in proceeding number M-1912050 by way of this advertisment. In the proceeding, the plaintiff claims the following relief against you: an award of damages for non-pecuniary damages; past and future special damages; loss of past and future income; loss of earning capacity; loss of housekeeping capacity; past and future care costs including “past cost of health care services” and the “future costs of health care services” as defined in the Health Care Costs Recovery Act, [S.B.C.] 2008 c. 27; interest pursuant to the Court Order Interest Act, [R.S.B.C.] 1996, c. 79; the costs of this action; and such further and other relief as to this Honourable Court may seem just and meet. Your ONE-STOP business Printing Solution Multi-Part Forms Letterhead & Envelopes Cheques You must file a responding pleading within the period required under the Supreme Court Civil Rules failing which further proceedings, including judgement, may be taken against you without further notice to you. You may obtain from the Vancouver Registry, at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2E1, a copy of the Notice of Civil Claim and the order providing for service by this advertisement. This advertisement is placed by Hammerco Lawyers LLP whose address for service is 1220 - 1200 West 73rd Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V6P 6G5, Fax: 604-269-8511. complete Design Packages Keep Money In your Pocket Quotes are FREE sales @skpromo.com Powered by EXPRESS 306.694.1322

PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Board of Police Commissioners Get even more local news online at: Police issued seven tickets in 2020 for pandemic-related violations Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Education is the Moose Jaw Police Service’s preferred method when enforcing pandemic-related public health orders, but handing out tickets is the next option for those who disobey. The organization received more than 100 phone calls last year about potential violations of health orders — such as large gatherings or not wearing a mask — and issued seven fines to people for not adhering to those rules. “What those numbers tell us is that the vast majority of people become compliant once we speak with them and we’re able to educate,” Police Chief Rick Bourassa said. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we had reassigned officers to go to different places of the city and educate (people such as business owners) along with the (help of) public health folks. “We were very proactive during this time. I have to say, we are very pleased with the levels of compliance in our community.” The topic of enforcing health-related orders was part of a larger conversation about total crime statistics for 2020, which the Board of Police Commissioners discussed at Grant Hall on Jan. 12. Although not part of the statistics yet, the police service intends to add a category in 2021 that records how many pandemic-related calls it receives and how many fines it hands out. Residents did a good job with how they celebrated New Year’s Eve, said Bourassa, who joined officers for that evening’s night shift. The police service received only one call about a supposedly big gathering in a home, but police determined the household simply contained one large family. He added if residents did gather, they did so outside at a safe distance or in other responsible ways. When the pandemic lockdown and restrictions began, there was concern about how the police would enforce the public health orders, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie, chairman of the police board. There were also discussions about not wanting to turn into a police state when enforc- ing those orders. The organization has discussed that concern, said Bourassa. When the state of emergency was declared in March, the government empowered the police to enforce those orders. The Moose Jaw Police Service then began working closely with the health inspectors, who have also taken on enforcement responsibility. “Because of the severity of this, it is quite appropriate for us to be involved in that enforcement side. But again, we’ve had to enforce very, very seldom,” he continued, noting enforcement is not always about laying charges but is about educating and informing people. “Only in those rare occasions where there isn’t compliance, where there’s a stubborn obstinance and there’s no other way to deal with it, then we move forward with the enforcement piece,” added Bourassa. The next Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting is Feb. 11. Year-end police data shows domestic abuse rose 60 per cent in 2020 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw Police Service predicted that domestic violence incidents would increase due to the stresses of the pandemic, and with 2020 now over, the full data backs up the prognostication. Police responded to 170 incidents of domestic abuse last year, an increase from 107 such incidents — or 58.9 per cent — in 2019, data shows. “We had predicted that would happen. This is something that other police agencies across the country are seeing and we are doing everything we can to get ahead of that,” said Police Chief Rick Bourassa. “But again, so many of those incidents happen behind closed doors. When they do get reported to us, we do take action.” Bourassa presented the 2020 crime statistics during the Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 12 at Grant Hall. During the meeting, the board’s five commissioners — Mayor Fraser Tolmie, councillors Doug Blanc and Dawn Luhning, and residents Mary Lee Booth and Darrell Markin — took their oaths as members. Crimes against people According to the data, there were 547 total incidents of crimes against the person last year, which was an increase from 521 incidents in 2019. Bourassa singled out assault with a weapon/cause bodily harm for attention. This area — including the severity of the violence — has been increasing during the past few years, although this is not unique to Moose Jaw since it’s happening everywhere, he said. Still, the police service continues to track it. “There’s not a lot we can do to prevent those because they happen spontaneously,” he continued. “However, we do respond, and we do take the action that we can … . I suspect we will continue to see that increase (due to the pandemic).” Other data for crimes against the person for 2020 vs. 2019 show: • Homicide: 1 / 1; • Attempted murder: 3 / 3; • Total assaults (sexual, common, aggravated, etc.): 273 / 312; • Robbery: 9 / 12; • Threats: 91 / 86. Crimes against property Crimes against property saw a slight decrease last year to 1,262 incidents from 1,267 events in 2019. This area includes break and enters, thefts, arson and mischief. While the overall category is down, break-ins into business premises saw a jump to 60 incidents last year compared to 35 in 2019, an increase of 71.4 per cent. Many of these business break-ins occurred to storage containers, sheds and bays at the businesses, explained Supt. Devon Olynyk. Since there are roughly 3,000 such storage bays and containers in Moose Jaw, break-ins to these buildings contribute to the rise in crime stats. “That skews the results somewhat — not that it’s any less important to whether a storage bay is insecure or not,” he added. “It’s certainly equal to every other thing, but a lot of those were storage bays that were entered.” Another area of concern was arsons, which jumped to 16 incidents last year from five in 2019, said Bourassa. While an increase of 11 incidents seems small, he pointed out they are still serious events. Most of the fires were set to garbage bins and not to physical buildings. Other data for crimes against property in 2020 vs. 2019 show: • Total break-ins: 283 / 241; • Theft of vehicle: 72 / 87; • Theft over $5,000: 11 / 26; • Theft under $5,000: 546 / 649; • Mischief over $5,000: 334 / 259. Other crimes and violations Data for other crimes and violations in 2020 vs. 2019 show: • Impaired driving: 90 / 98; • Failing to comply with court order: 805 / 819; • Vehicle accidents over $1,000: 206 / 258; • Provincial liquor infractions: 135 / 129; • Drugs (cocaine, cannabis, meth, other drugs): 40 / 56. The Moose Jaw Police Service responded to 15,211 total calls last year, compared to 15,626 calls in 2019. This represents a decrease of 2.7 per cent. LITTLE ANGELS OF To place your Little Angel bring your picture to: Moose Jaw Express, 32 Manitoba St W or email: mjexpress@sasktel.net cost is $39.95 2020 w chie of Moose Jan Rob & Joan Ritm so e their grand proudly welco 20 December 12, 20 11:33 pm 6.6 lbs love by Welcomed with brother big Mark, Aya and to Mako This feature will run February 11, 2021. Deadline to submit your Angel is January 28, 2021 Baby's Name: Parents Names : JIRO ELIJAH RITCHIE 10 ea Retractable Face Shield caps $ Birth Date: 306-694-1322 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK While supplies last

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A21 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Former Warriors defenceman Hamonic signs PTO with NHL’s Canucks Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express When former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Travis Hamonic decided to leave the Calgary Flames when the National Hockey League announced their return to play plan in early July, it could have marked the end of his hockey career. But it turns out the Vancouver Canucks think the 11-year veteran has something left in the tank. And at only 30 years old, many onlookers are expecting him to be a lock to make the team, with the only question being who his defence partner will be. Hamonic signed a professional tryout contract with the Canucks on Jan. 3 and is currently in a seven-day quarantine before joining the team for their abbreviated training camp. Hamonic, as you may recall, decided to opt out of returning to the ice when the NHL and NHLPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement and return-toplay plan after the COVID-19 pause. And he had a very good reason for doing so. Hamonic’s daughter had gone through a battle with a severe respiratory illness a year earlier, and with a newborn son having recently joined the family, he decided the risk of catching and spreading the disease was too great. Given the unknowns surrounding how safe the NHL would be at that time, the move was prudent. “Due to what my daughter has already gone through and the concerns if she were to catch COVID-19, I’ve decided to opt out and seek a leave of absence from the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the playoffs,” Hamonic said at the time. “I wish I could lace up my skates and be out Former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Travis Hamonic has signed a professional tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks. NHL.com photo there battling, blocking a shot and helping the team win, but my family has and always will come first. Being my little kids’ dad everyday is the most important job I have.” The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures ended up keeping the teams safe through the remainder of the season, and that was enough for Hamonic to throw his hat back in the ring for the new campaign. Hamonic played for the Warriors from 2006-08 through the first half of the 2009-10 season before joined the Brandon Wheat Kings at the trade deadline. In his decade-plus of NHL action, he’s played 637 games, scoring 37 goals and 188 points while acting as a defensive rock on the blueline. He had three goals and 12 points in 50 games before leaving the Flames last season. Gov’t financial boost comes at a time of need, says Warriors’ GM Millar Province announces $600K per team to help address revenue shortfalls due to pandemic Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express them with a full education if they don’t play professional hockey. “So when you look at the funding we’re getting, it helps the team not only this season, but moving forward and I think as we try to play this year, this doesn’t cripple the franchise.” The WHL is aiming to play a 24-game season beginning in late February or early March, with no official start date announced as of yet. Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar couldn’t be happier with the support given to the five WHL franchises by the provincial government. The Moose Jaw Warriors might not have been in the most dire of financial straits when it comes to the delayed Western Hockey League season, but at the same time, they’re not about to turn away from a huge, huge lifeline when it presents itself. So when the Saskatchewan provincial government announced on Friday that it would be giving $600,000 to each of the five WHL teams in the province in addition to $1 million to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, you can bet the local squad was more than happy to hear the announcement. “We can’t thank Premier Moe and Minister Harrison and their people enough for the work they’ve down with our league office in terms of providing funding for junior hockey in our province,” said Warriors general manager Alan Millar. “I think when you consider where the WHL is at and where our team is at, the expenses of trying to put a season together without fans this year and taking into consideration our losses over the last 10 months, this is outstanding support and great for our franchise.” At their most recent annual general meeting back in September, the team revealed they carried a bank balance of $610,653 and the education fund sat at $154,167. The latter received a significant boost from the recently completed Hockey Harvest Lottery, which brought in $37,073 through a province-wide 50-50 draw. Other than that successful event, there has been little good news on the financial front. “We’re close to losing upwards of $300,000 to date this year, and a big part of that is we haven’t been able to generate any revenue with no games, no ticket sales, no corporate support,” Millar said. “I think when you look at this funding, I don’t think it’s earmarked for anything other than the fact there has been an economic impact on the team with significant losses over the last 10 months.” Normally by this time, the Warriors would have revenue from around 20 home games to draw from, as well as their other fundraising ventures including the wildly popular Alumni Golf Tournament. With none of that happening and the franchise continuing to run in a pared-down fashion, the financial drain has become very real. Throwing over half a million dollars into the mix will make all the difference, especially when it comes to returning to play. “We are trying to put together a season without fans, which will be an expense for all the teams, and we carry significant liability in terms of our player scholarship fund and that is something we haven’t been able to fundraise this past summer with our annual golf tournament,” Millar said. The team paid out close to $100,000 in scholarship funds to former players last year alone. “That’s the most important thing we do for our players, is provide We Fix Your Problems! GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR COMPUTER DIAGNOSTICS SERVING MOOSE JAW & AREA ASK FOR OUT OF TOWN RATES LEE ISMOND 306-693-1797 1004 Fairford St E MOOSE JAW, SK S6H 0G6

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Miller Express sign former Illinois high school all-star Collins Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express He might be a couple years younger than most of his teammates, but if the newest signee with the Moose Jaw Miller Express can put together even close to the kind of numbers he did in high school, the local squad will have a gem on their hands. The Express announced on Jan. 8 the signing of Wes Collins, a sophomore outfielder out of Drury University, who plays in the NCAA Division Great Lakes Valley Conference. Collins, 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, has a single season of college baseball under his belt, where he appeared in seven games, making 10 trips to the plate, recording three hits and knocking in a run to go along with two walks. All in all, what one would expect from a freshman taking the field for his first year of college ball. But then there are his numbers from his senior season in high school with his hometown O’Fallon Township Panthers, part of the Illinois High School Association Southwestern Conference. Collins led the Panthers in hitting for the 2018-19 season with a .443 batting average, including six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 runs batted in over the span of 34 games. He capped the season with a stunning 1.335 on base-plus-slugging percentage. It all led to Collins being named to the Class 4A All-State team, a First Team All-Southwestern Conference selection and a Prep Baseball Report First Team All-State selection. Collins is the second player from Drury the Express have signed in the off-season, with hard-hitting infielder Stephen Randazzo having been announced just before Christmas. Collins and Drury University open their abbreviated 2021 GLVC spring baseball schedule on Mar. 6. The Miller Express open the 2021 WCBL campaign on May 28 when they take on the Medicine Hat Mavericks at Ross Wells Park. The Miller Express announced the signing of sophomore Wes Collins out of Drury University on Friday afternoon. Infielder Erickson latest signee for Miller Express Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Infielder Nicholas Erickson is the latest signee announced by the Miller Express The Moose Jaw Miller Express continue to stock their line-up with hitters with plenty of pop in their bat, with their most recent signee no exception. The Express announced the signing of Las Vegas product Nic Erickson, with the junior infielder bringing decent numbers to the Western Canadian Baseball League squad’s roster. Erickson will play this coming spring season with Kansas Wesleyan University of the NAIA Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference after transferring from Cerro Cosa Community College in the off-season. As a sophomore with the Ridgecrest, Cal- ifornia-based school, Erickson hit .333 through 19 games, belting three home runs and nine doubles to go along with 16 runs batted in and a stellar 1.083 on baseplus-slugging percentage (OPS). The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right-handed hitter took home Inland Empire Athletic Conference player of the week honours for the second week of February last season after a run that saw him go 6-for-10 with six runs, a home run and five RBI. The IEAC is part of the California Community College Athletic Association, and if that sounds familiar, it’s for good reason -- it’s also the home of Monterey Peninsula College, where Moose Jaw’s own Reece Helland is set to kick off his sophomore season. Kansas Weseylan opens the season on Feb. 4 against Panhandle State (Oklahoma). The Miller Express return to the field on May 28 when they host the Medicine Hat Mavericks at Ross Wells Park. Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre to shut down for season Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express When the Saskatchewan government announced earlier this week that the current restrictions in place to combat the ongoing pandemic would be extended until the end of January, there was concern as to the effect it would have in the sports community in the province. And as that reality has set in, tough decisions have had to be made. The Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre became one of the first overall casualties for sports organizations in the community, as Mosaic Place announced last week that they would be shutting down the facility for the season. For MJFCC curling programmer Rhonda Wenarchuk, given the ongoing high number of cases in the province it seemed like only a matter of time before the bad news came down. That doesn’t make it any easier, though. “It’s disappointing,” she said. “For some people, they’re using sports as a way of getting out and keeping active and for their mental stability. It’s tough, but there’s not much we can do about it, we just have to go with the flow.” The news wasn’t a complete surprise. With the Ministry of Health making their announcement and Curl Sask outright cancelling the playdowns and naming provincial representatives, word had also come out that adults likely wouldn’t be allowed to play until March, at the earliest. That would have eliminated league nights for the MJFCC and had the building keeping ice in for no reason, since the club had opted not to have players under 18 practicing in a mostly empty building. “So it really doesn’t justify running it the whole time,” Wenarchuk said. The club is currently issuing refunds for the remainder of the season. Refunds The Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre will shut down for the season due to the ongoing pandemic. were issued earlier in the year for last March when three weeks were missed at the end of the season, and the MJFCC is working on refunds from the first half of December where as many as four games were missed each league night. Players who paid for the full season can put their fees toward next season or receive a refund. “If someone wanted it all back because they weren’t sure, we’ll give it back and just pay for what you played,” Wenarchuk said. “With the way things are going, some people might need that money back just to be able to put groceries on the table.” The good news is there will be a season next year. Curling will start up again just after Thanksgiving, players will be back on the ice and championships will once again take centre stage. “We have wheelchair nationals here in February and that’ll bring some excitement and should be a fun event,” Wenarchuk said. “We have Lion’s provincials set for next year, and the South Central (high school) playdowns are in there too. From the middle of February to the beginning of March it’s just wowzers crazy. So we’ll be looking forward to it, it’ll be a lot of fun.”

SportS HigHligHtS d BASKETBALL e FOOTBALL Thursday Sunday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors. 5:30 p.m. CKCK WWJ NFL Football AFC Championship: Teams TBA. Friday 6:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins. 9:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings. 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns. Sunday 6:00 p.m. NET NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers. 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks. THURSDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 k HOCKEY Sunday Thursday Friday 8:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets. Wednesday 9:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks. 6:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs. 9:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks. 4:00 p.m. WDIV Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Free Dance. (Taped) MOVIES SPECIALS 8:00 8:30 SKATING Sunday SPORTS 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Au suivant (N) Prière de ne pas envoyer Galas ComediHa! 2016 Le téléjournal (N) MacGyver (N) The Blacklist (N) Border Sec. Border Sec. Global News at 10 (N) Shark Tank (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network The Blacklist (N) Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Coronation marketplace Anyone’s The Nature of Things (N) The National (N) MacGyver (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Shark Tank (N) (:01) 20/20 (N) News J. Kimmel “A Wedding to Remember” (2021) Cristina Rosato. Hudson & Rex Bridging Bridging NBA Basketball Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors. (N) NBA Basketball Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns. (N) NHL Hockey: Oilers at Maple Leafs Sportsnet NHL Hockey Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks. Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) › “Grown Ups” (2010) Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office Bull “The Woman in 8D” (:10) ››› “Gangs of New York” (2002) Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. Black Sails “XIX.” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé Brandon and Julia get into trouble. (N) 90 Day Fiancé (N) 90 Day Reclaimed Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Aussie Gold Hunters (N) Highway Thru Hell Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Goldbergs Sheldon ›› “The Champ” (1979) Jon Voight, Faye Dunaway. (:15) ›››› “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979, Drama) ››› “Star Trek” (2009, Science Fiction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. ››› “The Matrix” (6:00) NHRA Drag Racing Lucas Oil Winternationals. NHRA in 30 Drone Racing Don Quixote (:25) Shameless (:25) ››› “Ordinary Love” (2019) “Greed” (2018, Comedy) (6:20) ›› “Overcomer” (2019, Drama) RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (:35) RuPaul’s Drag Race Flight (6:05) “The King of Staten Island” (:25) “Unbanned” (2018) Spike Lee. › “Lucy in the Sky” (6:30) ››› “Recount” (2008) Selena Selena Selena Espookys Espookys SATURDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 6:00 p.m. CBKT CTYS NET NHL Hockey Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks. 9:00 p.m. CBKT NET NHL Hockey Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets. District 31 Infoman (N) 1res fois (N) Enquête (N) Le téléjournal (N) Call-Mother Superstore Neighbor The Unicorn Private Eyes (N) Global News at 10 (N) Sheldon B Positive Call Me Kat Big Bang Law & Order: SVU Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Mr. Mayor Superstore Law & Order: SVU Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud “The Oslo Diaries” (2017, Documentary) The National (N) Sheldon B Positive (:01) Mom The Unicorn Star Trek: Discovery (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Celebrity Wheel The Chase (N) The Hustler (N) News J. Kimmel Hell’s Kitchen (N) (:01) Mom Mom Mom Mom Nightclub Nightclub NBA Basketball: Lakers at Bucks NBA Basketball: Knicks at Warriors NHL Hockey: Flyers at Bruins Sportsnet NHL Hockey: Avalanche at Kings Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Pandora Goldbergs Seinfeld Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office ›› “Couples Retreat” (6:10) “Field of Dreams” ››› “Lethal Weapon 3” (1992) Mel Gibson. ›› “Lethal Weapon 4” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Hoarding: Buried Alive Hoarding: Buried Alive Hoarding: Buried Alive Hoarding: Buried Alive Bitchin’ Rides (N) Street Outlaws: Fastest in America Texas versus Black Sheep Mafia. (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld ››› “The Richest Girl in the World” ›› “Splendor” (1935) Joel McCrea ››› “These Three” ››› “Unstoppable” (2010) Denzel Washington. ››› “Lethal Weapon 3” (1992) Mel Gibson. NASCAR Gander RV Greatest Races: NASCAR From Aug. 15, 1998. (6:30) ›› “Welcome to Marwen” Selena Selena Selena Two Weeks Letterkenny “Locked Down” (2010) Vinnie Jones, Kimbo Slice. “Ride Like a Girl” (2019) Sam Neill Creed II (6:20) “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” “Corporate Animals” (2019) Ed Helms “Blood Quantum” (2019) (6:50) Sinatra: All or Nothing at All “Part 1” (8:50) Sinatra: All or Nothing at All “Part 2” FRIDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A23 Saturday 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 En direct de l’univers (N) Deuxième chance (N) Belgravia (N) Téléjour. Lea Tsemel The New Security Private Eyes Departure News Ransom W5 “Love’s Complicated” (2015) Holly Marie Combs. Heavy Rescue: 401 (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Ellen’s Game of Games Dateline NBC (N) Saturday Night Live (N) News SNL NHL Hockey: Canadiens at Canucks NHL Hockey Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets. (N) NCIS: Los Angeles S.W.A.T. “Animus” 48 Hours Two Men Two Men Celebrity Wheel The Chase Big Sky News ThisMinute NHL Hockey: Canadiens at Canucks Hudson & Rex Etthen Heldeli UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Prelims (N) SportsCentre (N) SportsCentre (N) NHL Hockey: Canadiens at Canucks NHL Hockey Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets. (N) Corner Gas Pop Life Biggest & Baddest Hellfire Heroes Flashpoint “No Promises” “A New Year’s Resolution” (2021) Aimee Teagarden. “Winter Love Story” (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. (6:25) “Black Swan” (:15) ››› “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (2011) “The Ides of March” 3’s Comp. 3’s Comp. Frasier Frasier Frasier Frasier The Office The Office My 600-Lb. Life Carrie’s father died 20 years ago. (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) My 600-Lb. Life Construc Construc North Woods Law North Woods Law North Woods Law Big Bang Big Bang Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ›››› “Out of the Past” (1947) Robert Mitchum. ››› “The Night of the Hunter” (1955, Suspense) (6:00) ››› “True Lies” (1994) Jamie Lee Curtis ››› “The Rock” (1996, Action) Sean Connery. NASCAR Gander RV NHRA Drag Racing Lucas Oil Winternationals. “Peanut Butter” (:10) ›› “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” ››› “Hacksaw Ridge” (6:45) ›› “Mortal Engines” (2018) Hera Hilmar. “Framing John DeLorean” (2019) Alec Baldwin. (6:15) “Abominable” (7:55) ››› “1917” (2019, War) George MacKay. “Mary Queen of Scots” (6:30) “Spielberg” (2017) Steven Spielberg. Real Time With Bill Maher John Wilson John Wilson SUNDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 La facture Toute la vie (N) 5e rang (N) Le téléjournal (N) NCIS “1mm” (N) FBI “Clean Slate” (N) FBI: Most Wanted (N) Global News at 10 (N) The Resident (N) This Is Us Big Sky (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Zoey’s-Playlist This Is Us (:01) Nurses (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Kim 22 Minutes Baroness Humour The National (N) NCIS “1mm” (N) FBI “Clean Slate” (N) FBI: Most Wanted (N) Two Men Late-Colbert To Tell the Truth black-ish (N) mixed-ish Big Sky (N) News J. Kimmel Hudson & Rex (N) black-ish (N) mixed-ish Mom Mom Brainfood Brainfood To Be Announced SportsCentre (N) NHL Classics NHL Classics Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Criminal Minds Goldbergs Seinfeld Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office ›› “Get Smart” (2008) (6:20) ››› “The Sweet Hereafter” (:20) › “The Right Kind of Wrong” ››› “Neighbors” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 7 Little Johnstons (N) My Big Fat Fabulous Life Unpolished “Party On?” Unexpected Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (N) Gold Rush (N) Heavy Rescue: 401 (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends “No Angel” (1992) Domenic Cuzzocrea. (:45) ››› “Road to Utopia” (1945) Bing Crosby. Nutty Prof ››› “Star Trek” (2009, Science Fiction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. ››› “Fury” (2014) Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race (6:20) “The Way Back” (:10) “Greed” (2018) Nigel Evans, Oddrun Valestrand. ››› “Hacksaw Ridge” ››› “Blinded by the Light” (2019) Viveik Kalra. ›› “Yesterday” (2019) Himesh Patel, Lily James. (6:15) “Monkey Beach” (:05) “Radioactive” (2019) Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley. Shameless “Canceled” “Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind” (:25) “Moonlight Sonata” (2009, Drama) Wild Card: The Downfall WEDNESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SPORTS 9:00 District 31 Trop (N) Une autre histoire (N) Les pays d’en haut (N) Le téléjournal (N) 9-1-1 “Alone Together” The Wall (N) Bull (N) Global News at 10 (N) Big Bang Bob Heart (:01) 9-1-1: Lone Star (N) The Good Doctor (N) All Rise (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Ellen’s Game of Games The Wall (N) Weakest Link (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Murdoch Mysteries (N) Frankie Drake Mysteries The National (N) Neighbor Bob Heart All Rise (N) Bull (N) Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelor (N) The Good Doctor (N) News J. Kimmel The Bachelor (N) VeraCity: The Brainfood Brainfood To Be Announced SC With Jay StrngMan StrngMan World’s Strongest Man Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) ›› “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017, Mystery) Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office › “The Choice” (2016) (6:10) ››› “Slap Shot” (:15) ›› “Mama” (2013, Horror) Jessica Chastain. Seduced: Inside NXIVM The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) My Feet Are Killing Me Bering Sea Gold (N) Gold Rush: White Water Mud Mountain Haulers (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›› “Criss Cross” (1948) Dan Duryea (:45) › “Death of a Scoundrel” (1956) George Sanders. (6:30) ››› “Twister” (1996, Action) Helen Hunt. The Salisbury Poisonings “Silence-Lambs” NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV Seberg (:35) ››› “Just Mercy” (2019) Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. “Untouchable” (2019) Shameless (:20) ›› “The Angry Birds Movie 2” ›› “Military Wives” (2019) Kristin Scott Thomas. (6:20) “Captive State” (:15) “Red Joan” (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. ››› “A Hidden Life” Ali (:45) ››› “61” (2001, Docudrama) Thomas Jane, Barry Pepper. 30 Coins “The Double” TUESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 8:30 Découverte Pharmac Tout le monde en parle (N) Téléjour. (6:30) ›› “Justice League” (2017) Ben Affleck. FBI “Crazy Love” (N) News Block (5:30) NFL Football AFC Championship: Teams TBA. The Rookie “Sabotage” To Be Announced (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network The Wall To Be Announced Law & Order: SVU News Sports Final Heartland (N) Les Misérables (N) Les Misérables (N) The National (N) (5:30) NFL Football AFC Championship: Teams TBA. FBI “Crazy Love” (N) Joel Osteen Corden Who Wants to Be Card Sharks “204” (N) The Rookie “Sabotage” News ThisMinute Simpsons Mom Burgers Family Guy Mom Mom Shadow of Dumont NBA Basketball Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks. SportsCentre (N) SportsCentre (N) NBA Basketball NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets. (N) Sportsnet Corner Gas etalk Corner Gas Corner Gas “Brace for Impact” (2016, Suspense) Kerry Condon. “Falling for Look Lodge” (2020) Clark Backo. “Love on the Sidelines” (2016, Drama) Emily Kinney. “The Big Lebowski” (:15) ›› “Earth Girls Are Easy” (1989) Julie Brown “Conan the Barbarian” 8, Rules 8, Rules Raymond Raymond Raymond Raymond The Unicorn The Unicorn 90 Day Fiancé In Belize, Stephanie tests Ryan. (N) Unexpected (N) 90 Day Fiancé (N) BattleBots Valkyrie and Rotator square off. (N) Undercover Billionaire Grant hustles for a big score. (6:00) ›› “Due Date” Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Send Me No Flowers” (1964) Rock Hudson. ››› “Sunday in New York” (1963) Cliff Robertson. A Discovery of Witches A Discovery of Witches A Discovery of Witches (:03) “Unstoppable” NHRA Drag Racing Arizona Nationals. NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Corporate ››› “Boy Erased” (2018) Lucas Hedges. The Circus Shameless (N) (6:50) ››› “Harriet” (2019) Cynthia Erivo. “Wild Nights With Emily” (2018) Brightburn (6:40) “Trolls World Tour” (:15) “Edge of the Knife” (2018, Drama) Tyler York. › “The Turning” (2020) Recount Real Time With Bill Maher “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes” Euphoria: F... Anyone MONDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOVIES 8:00 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 L’épicerie Les enfants de la télé (N) La Maison Les mecs Le téléjournal (N) Prodigal Son SEAL Team (N) S.W.A.T. “Crusade” (N) Global News at 10 (N) The Masked Dancer (N) Conners Goldbergs For Life “354” (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Coroner “Fire - Part 2” Quiz (N) The National (N) Price Is Right SEAL Team (N) S.W.A.T. “Crusade” (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Goldbergs Housewife Conners Call-Mother For Life “354” (N) News J. Kimmel Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) Brainfood Brainfood To Be Announced SportsCent. To Be Announced World’s Man Movie NHL Hockey Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks. Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Criminal Minds Goldbergs Housewife Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office Bull “Survival Instincts” (6:50) ››› “Magnolia” (1999, Drama) Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. ››› “Eyes Wide Shut” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier My 600-Lb. Life (N) Obesity Med (N) My Feet Are Killing Me Alaska: The Last Frontier (N) Moonshiners (N) Moonshiners (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “The Prizefighter and the Lady” (1933) ›› “The Kennel Murder Case” (1933) Green ››› “True Lies” (1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. ››› “Gladiator” (2000) Drone Racing Drone Racing Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race (6:25) “Frankie” (2019) (:10) “The Other Half” (2016, Romance) Tom Cullen. “Tia and Piujuq” (2018) “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and” Shameless Lavell Crawford Overcomer (:45) “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” (2018) Adam Driver. “Dreamland” (2019) (6:40) “Spielberg” (2017) Steven Spielberg. (:10) “Welcome to Chechnya” (2020, Documentary)

PAGE A24 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 On the Front Porch by Wanda Smith A Warrior Spirit I’m not sure if I’ve ever shared this with you before that I am a fan of the Moose Jaw Warriors. During my teenage years, my parents took Sis and me to multiple hockey games in the Crushed Can. I have many special memories from those days. I made several scrapbooks with newspaper clippings and kept stats of the team and players, listening to Rob Carney, the voice of the Warriors calling as many games as I could listen to on my walkman, some far into the night with double overtimes or during the west coast swing. We also became close friends of the family of one of the players, Rob Reimer, in the late 80’s. Many times after the game, we would meet at the San Marino restaurant (that was across the street from the rink). Those were precious times. We enjoyed the success of the Warriors in those days as well as deep spiritual friendship and fellowship. I married a cowboy who wasn’t interested in sports unless it was horse related so my exposure to the Warriors waned for probably at least 20 years but thanks to my sister’s passion for the game, I started taking my sweet peas with me to a few games. If I wasn’t able to get to a game, I would often listen to James Gallo and Derek Kletzel (Derek played on the Warriors when Rob played!) broadcast the games. It is so hard to imagine it has almost been a year since any games have been played at Mosaic Place! Can I say this...? I miss corporate and community gatherings! I was standing in line with a fellow Moose Jaw Warrior fan at a local business the other day and we were lamenting about the loss we have experienced as we’ve missed the gatherings at the rink. There is something about a corporate gathering whether for a sports game, a concert, a conference, a trade show or a worship service that brings life to our lives. Remember the feeling of singing to a song at a concert? Or the yell of the crowd at a tight hockey game? Or the anointing that falls on a large group at a worship night? And the energy you feel by just being together? Yes, I truly miss that. And I pray, sooner than later, that we will again be able to gather in crowds, whether to cheer, learn something new or praise God together! A word that has come forth in this season is “a warrior spirit.â€? As I look to the return of WHL hockey (and all other sports), I also look for the warrior spirit to arise within you, dear readers. Proverbs 21:22 says: “A warrior filled with wisdom ascends into the high place and releases regional breakthrough, bringing down the strongholds of the mighty.â€? I declare that regional breakthrough has come to our area! May the warriors arise and bring forth a new sound in the heavenlies! I declare that prayer, intercession and worship are arising in this hour and that it will bring to naught the evil agenda of the enemy. Take some time right now to use your God-given voice to speak into the atmosphere with me: “Father God, I declare that what the enemy has stolen from us in this season will be returned to us seven-fold. I release peace over the region. I release joy over the region. I release hope over the region, in Jesus’ Mighty Name! Amen!â€? Let’s not give up contending for God to be poured out on this land, dear warriors! The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. In Memoriam FITZPATRICK, RAY It is with great sadness we announce that Ray Fitzpatrick passed away quietly January 11, 2021 at Grace Hospital Hospice, Ray was 96 and succumbed to his struggle with cancer. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years Theresa (nee Mulhall) infant son Larry, daughter-in-law Karen (Brant), sister Ellen, and brothers Leo, Tom and Brian. Ray is survived by his special loving friend Marianne Schumacher (of 14 years), his children David (Berthe), Murray, Lynne (David), Brant, grandchildren Melissa, Barry, Patrick (Melodie), Nigel and Kayla, his two precious great-grandchildren Oscar and Bebe, and his twin brothers Bill and Bob. Ray worked for the Manitoba Government Air Division in The Pas for forty years, transferred to Winnipeg where he retired in 1984. He was very proud of his work with the Beaver and Otter airplanes and especially CL215 water bombers. He was an active member of his church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Ray’s family and faith were the pillars of his life, he was a very loving father and giving man who left lasting memories with his children, building ice rinks in the back yard, coaching minor hockey, camping vacations during the summer. Ray enjoyed spending family time at his cottage at Clearwater Lake, which he built, and this is how he became a treehouse expert and campfire popcorn maker. Ray was an ardent Blue Bombers, Winnipeg Jets fan, and went to as many games as he could. He was a fun-loving grandpa and great-grandpa. He could also on occasion be found enjoying the horse races and afternoon scotch ritual with Marianne. Special thanks to his son David for his caregiving through these last trying months having to negotiate the added burden of a pandemic. Thanks to the staff at Kiwanis Courts for your kindness and compassion and to the staff at Grace Hospital Hospice, for your care and kindness. Ray will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. A gathering of remembrance will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers please send donation to Ride for Dad. Condolences may be sent to www. wojciksfuneralchapel.com Wojcik’s FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORIUM 2157 PORTAGE AVENUE 204 – 897 - 4665 www.wojciksfuneralchapel.com MOOSE JAW EXPRESS.COM NO READERS LEFT BEHIND Obituaries & Memorials 3.3" X 4" in Full Color Picture included Approx. 200 words – $100 Additional Inch – $25/inch Email: mjexpress@sasktel.net WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 mjexpress@ sasktel.net or email (306) 694-1322 NEW LOCATION Lorem ipsum St. Barnabas IRMA MARIE KALANUK MAY 24, 1927 – JANUARY 12, 2021 It is with heavy hearts that we bid adieu to beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Irma was born to Henry and Gesine Meyer close to Crane Valley where she was raised on the family farm. Irma moved to Moose Jaw and worked at the Moose Jaw General Hospital. It was then, that she met Peter Kalanuk at a store in South Hill. They married soon thereafter and raised two boys named Wayne and Farley. They came to settle in South Hill and remained there for most of their lives - save a short stint in Lloydminster where they relocated for work at Husky Oil. After returning to Moose Jaw from Lloydminster, Irma was a highly sought Avon representative for 45 years. She also worked for many years at Sears in the women’s wardrobe and accessories. Not one to stay at home, she also participated in playing bingo, horse racing, and cards. Most of all, she loved to engage in dancing at the Anavets club or the Cosmo where bands would frequently come and play. Irma was a social butterfly and a classy dresser, she could be often be found enjoying toast and coffee at McDonald’s or A&W on Main Street. She was famous for her favorite foods of perogies, cabbage rolls, homemade apple pie, lemon meringue pie, and angel food cake from scratch. Irma is predeceased by her dear husband (Peter), son (Wayne), brother (Henry Meyer Jr.) and loving sister and brother-in-law (Mandy Hobbs (Thomas)). She leaves to grieve her son, Farley (Nancy) and their girls Sharma and Lindsay Jo; daughter-in-law, Jean and her two sons Marcus and Jeremy; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In living memory of Irma, a memorial planting will be made by Jones - Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson. com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain- Funeral Director Birthdays, Anniversaries, & More! Place an ad celebrating your special event in the Moose Jaw Express! - As low as $50 a week. Call 306-694-1322 or Stop by our office at 32 Manitoba St. W. Today to book your space! TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. 277 JimIroquois TenfordSt W Moose Jaw, SK Music Director: Karen Purdy Next Service: 24, 10:30am 2017 Sunday, May 14th,Jan. Rev. Ashley Taylor Worship Service 10:30am & Sunday School St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash During the month of January 2021 St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. This is due to Covid 19 restrictions. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A25 Keyin Jďż˝y Robbinďż˝ JACKMAN It is with sadness that the family of Dale Edwin Jackman announce his passing on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at the age of 83 years. Dale was born on January 23rd, 1937. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Martha Jackman; brother, Rob; and brotherin-law, Bob Ireland. Dale is survived by his sister, Marjorie Ireland; sister-inlaw, Marlene Jackman; sister, Carol (Colin) Bouvier; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dale was a retired school teacher who had taught school for 29 years in Alberta and Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Regina with a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Education. He was an active life-long member of the CCF/NDP, serving on provincial and federal executives of the local riding associations in various capacities. Dale was a regular attendee of provincial and federal party conventions. He could always be counted on to volunteer during provincial and federal elections and during his lifetime, spent many hours doing so. He was a member and served on the executive of a number of progressive organizations including the local branch of the Council of Canadians, Amnesty International and the Moose Jaw Health Coalition and Moose Jaw Peace Coalition. Dale was on the Board of Directors of the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank. At Festival of Words, he introduced authors. Dale was active in the Saint Joseph Parish Social Committee, especially in immigrant sponsorship and support. Every year he filled his trunk with school supplies for students needing help. He took annual trips to Vancouver to serve Christmas dinners to the homeless and on trips to Cuba with a large suitcase of school and medical supplies. Dale was especially proud of his nieces Denise, Desiree and Barb who operated schools of dance and he would always attend their recitals. He followed his father’s example in his love of gardening and flowers. In loving memory of his mother, he annually presented a scholarship to a Vanier grad student. Heartfelt thanks to the management and staff of Providence Place for the excellent care is extended by the Jackman family. Thanks is also extended to Wanda Campbell, Gloria Chartier and Dale Holmberg who attended to his care, as well as to many other life-long friends for their kindnesses. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service to honour Dale will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale’s name may be made to the Moose Jaw Food Bank, 306 Fairford St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1V3. A quote from a tribute as “Citizen of the Yearâ€?: Dale Jackman understood that no man is an island and the links provided by active participation in the community serve to create a compassionate and stable society. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Andrew Pratt Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome. com Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org HOLTSLANDER, MALCOLM JAMES SEPTEMBER 22, 1933 – JANUARY 10, 2021 With great sadness we announce the passing of Malcolm James (Jim) Holtslander on January 10, 2021 due to Covid 19. Jim was born in Moose Jaw to Malcolm and Christina Holtslander (nee Coghill). He and his younger brother Bill were raised in Darmody and Chaplin, SK. Jim began his teaching career in charge of a one-room school at the age of 17. In 1954 he began university studies in Saskatoon, earning BA and BEd degrees. He met his future wife and love of his life, Pat Carpani, at Camp Easter Seal where they were both camp counsellors. In 1959 they married in Saskatoon. They both taught in Moose Jaw; after Cathy was born they moved to Saskatoon where Gord and Andrea were born. Jim treasured his grandchildren Mayah, Abby, Sam and Cal. He delighted in every moment he spent with them, and nobody could have been prouder of their accomplishments. Jim taught at several schools during his career, including at Caroline Robbins where he was part of the Open Space team-teaching innovation. He later became a teacherlibrarian, first at Queen Elizabeth, then other schools. He loved helping children find books, keeping the collection in good repair, and reading aloud to the little ones. Jim was an active citizen. He enjoyed discussing and reading about political issues his entire life. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the Open Door Society, and Grandmothers for Grandmothers, and was a member of the Saskatoon Camera Club. He helped out with NDP campaigns, and voted in every election. Following Pat’s passing Jim moved to the Palisades where he enjoyed new friendships and led the weekly sing-along for many years. Jim was deeply faithful. A member of the United Church, he also was interested in other religions. He believed in the basic goodness of people, and that a better world is possible. He was a kind person, and always found the bright side of any difficult situation. As Jim’s physical disability advanced, he moved to the Saskatoon Convalescent Home in 2018, where he resided at the time of his passing. The family would like to extend deep appreciation to all of the home’s staff and management, especially as they contend with challenges and uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Jim was predeceased by his wife Pat and is survived by his brother Bill (Helen), children Cathy (Lyle Orchard), Gord (Franci), and Andrea (Guy Hunter), grandchildren Mayah (Chad Hryniuk), Abby (Sydney Sanders), Sam and Cal. A graveside service will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306-244-5577). In lieu of flowers, donations to a social justice group, or simple actions to make the world a better place in Jim’s memory. May he rest in peace and live on in our hearts. Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services On Angel’s Wings you were taken away But in our hearts you will always stay. We hear your whispers in the tallest trees And feel your love in the gentle breeze. When we find ourselves missing you the most Our memories will always hold you close. You’re an angel watching over us With whatever this world may bring. Embracing our hearts and holding them close Forever on Angel’s Wings. Love Forever & Always, Mommy, Daddy, Cody, Kadin & Kasia Grandson Happy 14th Birthday in Heaven We think of you with love today but that is nothing new, We think of you everyday and will our whole lives through, You are so very special to us we miss you every day, Our lives have never been the same since the day you passed away, Twinkle twinkle our little Star up in Heaven above, We’re sending you Birthday hugs wrapped up with all our love. Always in our thoughts Forever in our hearts Mere & Pere Corbett, xoxoxo Wilder Full Colour Copies 8.5â€? x 11â€? as low as each Black & White Copies 8.5â€? x 11â€? as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute.. for whatever your needs might be. Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Keyin! Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Kelly Scott Funeral Director Blake Seebach Funeral Director Here for you when you need it most! is what sets us apart

PAGE A26 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 FREE PERSONAL CLASSIFIEDS AT: MOTORBIKES & SNOWMOBILES For sale: 1 - 2006 Snowbear trailer - 4 by 8 - 2 ft sides. New take off sides. Wired with lights. Bigger tires on & fenders. Hinge swinging back gate. Phone 306-972-9172 TOOLS & EQUIPMENT For sale: New digital clamp meter voltage DC, AC. New oil fitter strap removal. Ph 306-9729172 For sale: 2 - 4-1/2 in Mastercraft grinders. Ph 306-9729172 FOR RENT Adults only 2 bedroom 780 sq ft apartment recently painted and up graded. Oak cupboards, new bathroom fixture, carpets in bedrooms. Has stove, fridge & microwave $750 per month plus $750damage deposit. Must have references. No pets, smoking or parties. Utilities included except power. Close to bus stop. South hill location. Contact306-693-3727. Rosewood Co-op housing has a 2 bedroom suite available for couples 50 years and older, rent $785/month,#140 High St E. Moose Jaw. Call 306-6922200 or 692-0179 or email rosewoodhousing @sasktel.net. Check our facebook page. COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY For sale: 2 cameras. One DXG 518 digital with book & CD tape. One Olympus with book. Ph 306-972-9172 MISCELLANEOUS For sale: 2 spoon holder with 40 spoons. Ph. 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 pairs of men blue oil drilling new coveralls. Two different sizes 58 & 48. Flame resistance. Ph. 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 zippo lighters. Ph. 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 hockey rings. Ph. 306-972-9172 For sale: powder horn & antique picture - home from the range. Ph. 306-972-9172 Square wood crate, 43”x43” - $20 306-681-8749 Laptop bag with lots of pockets - $15 306-681-8749 1000L liquid totes, not washed $80, washed $130 306-6818749 HOUSEHOLD ITEMS For sale: Kenmore fridge, 18 CF top freezer. White in colour $100.00. Phone 306-6944999 For sale: Cabinet - 1-1/2 ft. wide. 2 ft. long. 2-1/2 ft. height. 2 shelves & 2 ft. by 1 ft. opening doors on rollers. Ph. 306-972-9172 For sale: Hoover wind tunnel vacuum cleaner. Ph. 306-9729172 For sale: Desk seiko alarm clock. Ph. 306-972-9172 CLOTHING For sale: Regina pocket watch. Swiss made 15 jewels. Working - gold filled - antique. Ph. 306972-9172 LAWN & GARDEN For sale: 1 older rotor tiller with 5HP. Briggs & Stration motor. Ph. 306-972-9172 WANTED Wanted, I am licensed gun buyer paying cash for unwanted guns and ammunition, Moose Jaw, Regina, and surrounding area. Call or text 306-6414447 Wanted a Stihl Chainsaw running or not. Call or text with model number to 306-6414447 I am looking for a John Deere LA tractor or parts, in any condition, Call or text 306-641-4447 Free pickup of your unwanted snowblowers, tillers, generators, ice augers, chainsaws, or any other yard and garden equipment, in Moose Jaw and area. Call or text 1-306-6414447 I am looking for a lever or pump 22 rifle, and a smaller 22 bolt action rifle in either 22LR or Magnum, and a 410 shotgun. Call or text 1-306-641-4447 Tractors. I pay cash for tractors up to 50 HP running or not, and 3 point hitch equipment. Call or text 1-306-641-4447 Will pick up any non working automotive/garden tractor batteries 306-681-8749 Looking for 6 foot by 6 foot square patio umbrella only 306-681-8749 SERVICES Will do general painting & contracting. Interior & exterior. Free estimations. 30 years experience. Phone 306-972-9172 Will fix & sell Lewis cattle oilers. Ph. 306-972-9172 Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw - $40/load and up 306-681-8749 Will pick up, move, haul and deliver appliances anywhere in and around Moose Jaw and area- $40 and up 306-6818749 Will pick up, move haul and deliver organs (not piano size) in and around Moose Jaw - $30 and up 306-681-8749 Will pick up, move, haul and de- liver TVs in and around Moose Jaw - $30 and up 306-6818749 PERSONAL CONNECTIONS Thank you, thank you, thank you to the couple who bought my Birthday supper December 29th at Montana’s and my Husband’s supper too. It was a complete surprise. I didn’t thank you, we were watching the hockey game on TV over your table. I want to thank you very much. - Ann 306-6921331 FOR SALE Juditta Built-In-Space wheel chair model B-30. Paid $450000, in good condition. Asking $85000 Call 306-692-6263 COVID-19 restrictions & Upcoming Events in Moose Jaw The following is a running list of groups, businesses, and organizations that have implemented COVID-19 precautions due to concerns about COVID-19. Moose Jaw Express staff will be updating this list as needed. If you would like your notice or event added to this list, contact us at editor@mjvexpress.com. For information about the status of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, or for more information on symptoms and preventative measures, visit saskatchewan.ca/ COVID19. Current Public Health Orders: The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently recommending: • residents maintain a minimum of three meters distance when in public; • adhere to hand-washing protocols and sanitation measures in public spaces; • self-monitor for the development of COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 if any appear; • maintain a close household bubble to help reduce the spread of the virus and aid with contact tracing procedures. Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces across the province, including fitness facilities and workplace areas not accessible to the public. Indoor private gatherings are now limited to household members only, no visitors. Single individuals who live alone may be in contact with one consistent household of less than five individuals. Outdoor gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 10 people, with physical distancing in place. Nonessential interprovincial or international travel is WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 mjexpress@ sasktel.net or email strongly discouraged. Public venues are limited to a max of 30 people and all sports activities are cancelled for all age groups. Retail stores and personal services like salons must limit their capacity to 50 per cent. Large stores must limit capacity to 25 per cent. Visitors are also currently not allowed at SHAoperated facilities in the province, with the exception of compassionate care reasons, and masks are required in all areas of SHA facilities. Vaccine delivery has begun, with Phase One for vulnerable priority populations underway and Phase Two for the general public proceeding in April. Changes in Businesses & Organizations: Please be sure to check with individual businesses, organizations and public spaces about specific COVID-19 precautions that they may have in place. Casinos and bingo halls are closed by the mandate of public health. The Cosmo Senior Citizens’ Centre and Timothy Eaton Gardens are closed until further notice. Upcoming Events: Grief Support groups from Jones-Parkview Funeral Services are moving to Zoom for the time being. For the link to attend any of these groups, contact Della Ferguson at dferguson@sasktel.net. The Moose Jaw Public Library: is still offering virtual programming to the public. Teen events are hosted on Discord and adult events on Zoom, and the links to join events can be found on the library's website. Upcoming events include: • Digital Dungeons & Dragons on Jan. 19, and Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.; • Teen Virtual eBook Club on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.; • Festival of Words Book Club on Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Moose Jaw Legion: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Moose Jaw lounge hours are now listed as Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Face masks are mandatory. Upcoming activities at the Legion include: • Veteran’s morning coffee: Monday to Friday at 10 a.m.; • curling, darts and shuffleboard currently suspended; • Meat draw fundraisers: Saturdays at 3 p.m. Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery: • the new Virtual Travel Series, an adaptation of the Noon Hour Slides program, begins on Jan. 20 at noon and will be held over Zoom every Wednesday until March. • MJMAG staff are putting together a Pandemic Time Capsule and seeking photo submissions from residents showing interesting and creative ways the community adapted to COVID-19 this year. Photos will be included in both the capsule and a spring exhibition at the gallery. Contact the MJMAG for more information. Saskatchewan Alzheimer’s Society: is hosting an event called “An Evening of Understanding Dementia” with Dr. Krista Lagimodiere on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. over Zoom. The event is open to the public, and pre-registration is required by emailing cjudge@ alzheimer.sk.ca or following the registration link at alzheimers.ca/sk. Better Water Solutions for your entire home. LAWN CARE & WINDOW CLEANING Better water for better living High quality water delivered to your home or office Better water brings out the best in your family 306.693.0606 270 Caribou St. W. www.culligan.com FAST, RELIABLE REASONABLE 306-631-8014 MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 20, 2021 • PAGE A27 of moose jaw Sonya Bitz REALTOR® 631-8471 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Palliser School area, 3 level split. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and formal dining room. Country kitchen, built in oven, cooktop stove, fridge, d/w, abundance of cabinets. 4 bedrooms! Private back yard, attached garage. Affordable 2 bedroom bungalow. Large living room, good size kitchen with ample cabinets, built in d/w, fridge & stove included. Bonus room off kitchen. Basement developed with family room, storage and laundry. Detached 20x24 garage. Lori Keeler REALTOR® 631-8069 Katie Keeler REALTOR® 690-4333 Beth Vance REALTOR® 631-0886 Need Information About Buying Or Selling? Call Us, We’ll Be Glad To Help! Over 1200 sqft bungalow in north west area. Large south facing living room, dining area, adjacent kitchen. 3rd bedroom has been converted to main floor laundry. Basement developement. Single detached garage. Charming character home on Alder Avenue. Large glassed in front veranda, original woodwork. Spacious living room, large dining room with patio doors to new deck. Cozy den with fireplace. Beautiful oak kitchen, s/s appliances. Finished basement. Garage. Extensive renovations in this 2 storey home with 4 bedrooms. Large foyer, huge living room/dining room. Good size kitchen with new cabinets, appliances included. Basement developed with family room, storage, den and laundry. Warm & cozy 1 1/4 story home on Redland Avenue. Front veranda glassed in large foyer. Ample cabinets in kitchen, adjoining dining room with patio doors to deck. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Basement features den, storage and laundry. Market Place REAL ESTATE 1035 Lillooet St W 21 Parkbeg St, Caron 28 Kalmia Cres 1329 Grandview St W 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK $139,900 Derek McRitchie REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 2 bedrooms on the main floor, ample sized Living Rm, Kitchen / Dining Area....Lower Level is developed with a Family Rm Area, Utility Area with Plenty of Storage Space. High Efficient Furnace, Newer Water Heater, Appliances included. Property would make a great potential revenue property or for a first time home buyer looking for a Home. Take the time and see for yourself..... $109,900 Living Rm with combined Dining Rm, eat kitchen,main floor Laundry 4 piece bath on the main, mid eff furnace, newer 100 amp electrical service. Upper Level Loft, great for a good sized Master Bedroom. House is situated on a 100 x 120 foot lot plenty of size to build that dream garage. Roof was done in 2018 APV, some newer PVC windows throughout. $519,900 This custom built Sthamann Home professionally designed and updated extra long driveway, space for an extra garage, oversized deck and shed coffered ceilings, pillars, gas fireplace and beautiful new plank flooring, kitchen is modern and bright with white cabinets, updated quartz counters, main floor also has a half bathroom and laundry area, 2nd floor you love the 3 spacious bedrooms, full bathroom,,basement family home with a family room, 3/4 bathroom, bedroom, den! Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: into your life! $279,900 1040 sq ft, 5 Bedroom updated Main floor f3 bedrooms. Hardwood throughout the Living Rm, Hallway and all main floor bedrooms, updated main floor 4 pc Bath,full basement renovation, flooring, fixtures, bathroom, 2 bedrooms, 3 pc bath, Large Utility / Storage Rm, HI EFF Furnace, 100 Amp Electrical Panel and Hot Water On-Demand Water Heater, PVC style Windows, Vinyl Siding, Soffits & Eaves,Shingles. Double Detached Garage new Sod as well as New Concrete Sidewalks / Patio free PVC fencing. www.moosejawrealestate.net Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Curl Sask names Anderson, Dunstone as Scotties, Brier representatives Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express When the provincial governing body for curling in Saskatchewan announced in early December that the Viterra Scotties and SaskTel Tankard men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments in Estevan had been cancelled, a lot of questions were raised. And now, most of those questions have been answered. Curl Sask has announced that both provincial championships would not be contested this year, with Matt Dunstone being named the province’s representative for the 2021 Tim Horton’s Brier and Sherry Anderson representing Saskatchewan in the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Both events are taking place in a quarantine bubble at the Markin McPhail Centre ice complex, with the Scotties running Feb. 20-28 and Brier from Mar. 6-14. The 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts was held at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw last February. Curl Sask petitioned the provincial government earlier in the month to hold a bubble championship of their own, but on Jan. 12, the Ministry of Health decided to extend the current restrictions to Jan. 29, and on Jan. 13, Curl Sask’s proposal was denied. As a result, the provincial reps were determined by using the last two years of point accumulation on the Canadian Team Ranking System. Dunstone - who will be joined by Braeden Moskowy, Kirk Muyres and Dustin Kidby - is the reigning Tankard champion and reached the semifinals at the 2020 Brier. Sherry Anderson (right) and former third Kourtney Fesser discuss a shot during the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Andrew Klaver / Curling Canada Anderson will be joined by Nancy Martin, Chaelynn Kitz and Breanne Knapp. It will be Anderson’s 10th trip to the national Scotties, with her most recent appearance coming back in 2018. Defending provincial champion Robyn Silvernagle would have been a natural pick for the Scotties berth, but with only second Jessie Hunkin returning from that team, they were ineligible. Several other provinces have also outright named their representatives. In Northern Ontario, Brad Jacobs and Krysta Burns will take the Brier and Scotties berths, with Burns landing her spot after defending champion Krista McCarville opted out due to her teaching job and quarantine requirements. Ontario will be represented by Rachel Homan and John Epping, Manitoba by Jennifer Jones and Jason Gunnlaugson. Jones finished third as the Wild Card entry in the 2020 Scotties, with Manitoba champion Kerri Einarson winning the event and playing as Team Canada in 2021. Corryn Brown and former Saskatchewan standout Steve Laycock will represent B.C. after their provincials were cancelled last week. Quebec will be represented by Mike Fournier and Laurie St. Georges, Nova Scotia by Jamie Murphy and Jill Brothers and the Yukon by Dustin Mikkelsen, with the territory having yet to name their Scotties rep. Alberta cancelled their provincials last week, and their representatives will be determined in the near future following a decision by the Curling Alberta board of directors. Curl Sask also has announced that Mike Armstrong and Ashley Quick will be the province’s representatives for the 2021 Mixed Doubles championship. Mike Botterill 306-631-9663 | Brenda McLash 306-630-5700 | Dave Low 306-631-9201 | Jim Low 306-631-7340 | Jennifer Patterson 306-684-9267 | Ken McDowell 306-631-4624 Marlene Williamson 306-631-7508 | Patricia McDowell 306-631-4188 | Shauna Audette 306-631-0960 | Carmen Davey 306-631-9217 | Julie Davidson 306-631-5099 Larry Mathieson 306-631-1493 | Greg Boyle 306-631-1374 | Twyla Tondevold 306-631-6895 | Chris Harden 306-630-6570 | Kelly Whelan 639-999-0439 1009 Oxford St E- $364,900 604 9th Ave NW - $149,900 REALTY EXECUTIVES MJ www.RealtyExecutivesMJ.com 852 Stadacona St W - $109,900 #7 802 2nd Ave NW - $369,900 70 Athabasca St. W. 306-692-7700 (Locally Owned & Operated) 884 Grey Ave - $234,000 the advantages of working with an