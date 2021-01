Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! ALL YOUR FARM WATER PRODUCTS: • FARM WATER & SEWER • CABIN WATER • WATER BOWLS AND MORE CALL CLARK’S FOR DETAILS CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA FÕ “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWS” 306.694.1322 Clark’s FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 Volume 14, Issue 2 | Wed., Jan. 13, 2021 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS Four new members sworn into Moose Jaw Police Service in private ceremony Larissa Kurz The Moose Jaw Police Service was a child, which was further has officially added four new confirmed after completing a SALES • SERVICE • INSTALLATION members to its ranks in a prihuman justice program at the Specialized in vate swearing-in ceremony held University of Regina. She is Energy Efficient Furnaces on Jan. 7. looking forward to joining the The ceremony was closed service in her hometown. Custom Sheet Metal Work to public and family due to “Moose Jaw is a great city to We Service ALL Makes and Models COVID-19 restrictions, with live in, and I see this as an oponly invited MJPS officials and portunity to give back to the new recruits Cst. Jared Brin, community and help people,” Cst. Daniel Chamberlain, Cst. said Hoffman. Jayme Hoffman and Cst. Jesse Cst. Seida, also from Moose Seida in attendance. Jaw, is returning to the comTwo of the new recruits will be munity after working in the filling positions left open by the ___ Correctional Centre for resignation of two former rethree years. He feels that excruits earlier this fall, while the perience has been a good stepremaining two new officers will ping stone to pursue a career in be expanding the service. policing here in Moose Jaw. The MJPS has stated in previ“I was raised, pretty well, in ous swearing-in ceremonies that this community by other cops the selection process focuses on and I’d like to do the same with L-R: Cst. Daniel Chamberlain, Cst. Jayme Hoffman, Cst. Jesse character and integrity as well the younger generation coming Cst. Jared Brin at the private swearing-in ceremony. (supTHE WEARHOUSE as skillsets, identifying poten- Seida, up, to help build people’s trust plied) tial recruits who will fit into the and be able to protect and serve community and the service. them,” said Seida. Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Of the four new recruits, Chamberlain, Hoffman and Seida hail Cst. Chamberlain said he has had an interest in policing for many from Moose Jaw, while Brin is from Saskatchewan but is returning years, applying to the MJPS after working in the construction busiVariety of Notions to the province from British Columbia to join the MJPS. ness for many years. After applying previously to the MJPS about Cst. Hoffman said she has had an interest in policing since she 15 years ago, he said he is excited to finally pursue a career he always wanted to do. “It’s very exciting, beyond exciting, to be born and raised in Moose Jaw and love this community, and now be able to serve it,” said Chamberlain. “[His hope] is to serve and help our community, to protect it for future generations and keep it safe.” Cst. Brin previously served with the RCMP here in Saskatchewan, before moving to B.C. to pursue other career opportunities. His return to the prairies was prompted by long-standing connection with THE WEARHOUSE the Moose Jaw community and an interest in community policing. Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get “I knew I wanted to return to policing and so I then narrowed it The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! down over time to where I really wanted to be, and that’s Moose Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our Jaw,” said Brin. “I have family connections here [and] I’ve always ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 liked the size of the city and being an experienced police officer, I price (of equal or lesser value) know what type of policing I’d like to do and Moose Jaw is a great bulls-eye there.” Brin, Chamberlain, Hoffman and Seida have now sworn the oath Cst. Jayme Hoffman (top left), Cst. Dan Chamberlain (top of police, code of ethics, and oath of secrecy and will begin their right), Cst. Jesse Seida (bottom left) and Cst. Jared Brin are training at the Saskatchewan Police College in Regina on Jan. 11. the newest recruits to the Moose Jaw Police Service. (supplied) 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Pic-A-Pant Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Tim McLeod Monday-Friday $20 off 60/80 Minute Pedicures 25% off all waxing 60 Minute Facials $99 MLA for Moose Jaw North Our Constituency Office is open and now located at: 200 - 99 Diefenbaker Dr, Moose Jaw SK MON: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure 306-692-8884 TUES: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure mjnorthmla@sasktel.net WED: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure THURS: 20% off Waxing & Sunless Spray Tanning (306) 692-1012 341 Stadacona St E Moose Jaw, SK www.saharaspa.ca

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 29 High Street West • Moose Jaw, SK Phone: (306) 692-1812 Toll Free 1-888-692-1812 A Family Tradition of Excellence in Service A new year is an excellent time to review your insurance needs. Did you receive a luxury item such as jewellery for Christmas? Have you added on to your 2021 home? Are you aware of items with specific amounts of protection? The new year is also a good time to produce a record of your belongings. Stop in and our team will take the time to review and recommend solutions for your insurance needs. 2020 OPEN SATURDAYS! 9 A.M. - 3 P.M BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Most stocks covered by Bizworld last year gained value The snow sculpture is a recreation of the artist’s pet, Frankie, posing behind the snow dog to show off her resemblance. (supplied) Sunningdale snow sculpture trend continues in lifting neighbourhood spirits Larissa Kurz Another snow sculpture has popped up in the Sunningdale neighbourhood in Moose Jaw, inspired by the snow cat sculpture previously created by a resident over the holidays. A homeowner on Daisy Crescent tried her hand at sculpting the snowbank in her front yard, creating a snowy replica of her dog Frankie. The snow dog was inspired by a large cat sculpted out of snow on Buttercup Crescent earlier this month, said the artist. — as well as a “perfect snowman day,” the sunshine gracing the street and a desire to do something sweet for the neighbours to notice. With the recent rains, there may be a possibly of the sculpture melting away. Eighteen of 28 stocks covered by the Bizworld column gained value during last year. Banking stocks and food retailers didn’t meet expectations but most gold-related operations did. Restaurant stocks performed as expected and a couple of solar stocks outdid expectations. Among gold explorers New Found Gold’s spectacular drill results put it up 151 per cent to $4.07 Goldspot, whose data mining technology helped find the New Found deposits, increased 86 per cent to 40 cents. Yukon explorer White Gold did not strike pay dirt yet, losing 58 per cent to 76 cents. In Saskatchewan-based penny stocks Royal Helium gained 39 per cent to 46 cents. Base mineral explorer ALX Resources nearly doubled to eight cents. The province’s Information Services Corp. gained 44 per cent plus a healthy 4.5 per cent dividend. All four of big banks, covered in September, with cautions about future earnings, gained value. Royal was up 9.7 per cent to $104.59; TD Bank was up 18 per cent to $71.92; BMO was up 22 per cent to $96.98; and CIBC was up 5.7 per cent to $108.72 A February review of four smaller Canadian banks was also out of synch with the market. Quebec based Laurentian Bank lost 29 per cent to $31.20; National Bank dropped three per cent to $71.64; Canadian Western Bank fell 13 per cent to $28.62; and online bank Equitable, lost 10 per cent to $101. Three food stocks covered in March just as the pandemic lockdown occurred have recovered some. Recipe Unlimited, owner of banners like Montana’s Swiss Chalet, gained 30 per cent to $16.75; A&W Royalty fund was up 13 per cent to $34.06; and Boston Pizza Royalty fund moved a slight six per cent to $10.85. Two of three food retailers, reviewed in early pandemic times in March, lost value. Loblaw’s lost 15 per cent to $62.81 and Quebec-based Metro lost eight per cent to $56.80. Empire, owner of Sobeys and Safeway, gained almost eight per cent to $34.79. Turnkey solar energy project developer UGE International gained 117 per cent to $1.98. Ontario based Canadian Solar, listed only in the U.S.A., gained an amazing 89 per cent to $52.24 US from sunny investor optimism. Marine bulk carrier and solar system developer Atco, gained 77 per cent to $10.84US. Glatfelter, maker of special paper and fibre products like disposable diapers and wipes, gained nearly three per cent to $16.38US. Northern B.C. refinery owner Tidewater Mainstream lost nearly 11 per cent to 82 cents. Sienna Resources, exploring a former prolific nickel platinum mining district in Sweden, gained 37 per cent to 5.5 cents. As predicted Northern Dynasty, struggling for permission to develop a massive gold-copper-molybdenum ore body in an environmentally-sensitive Alaska location, fell, losing 79 per cent to 41 cents. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

legacy MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A3 Greg Lawrence What legacy will you leave behind BEHIND? Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow greglawrencemla@sasktel.net 306-694-1001 (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org 20200403_Lawrence MJ Express Ad_Business.indd 1 4/3/2020 1:39:57 PM New Year’s Baby arrives in Moose Jaw Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Mayaklee Lynn Sunni Fairweather decided she didn’t want to waste any time getting a start to 2021 and a brand new year. So what better way to enter the world than as the first baby born in Moose Jaw in 2021? Mom and dad Jennifer and Collin Fairweather welcomed the Friendly City’s New Year’s Baby at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. She weighed in at seven pounds, 1 ¾ ounces and measured 54 centimetres. Makaylee Lyn Sunni Fairweather gazes into her new world after becoming Moose And Makaylee will have Jaw’s New Year’s Baby for 2021. Jennifer Fairweather / Facebook photo. more than her parents doting on her in the coming days and months: you can bet older sister Melanie, 9, and brother Brock, 12, will also make sure the youngest member of the family gets all sorts of attention. The Fairweather family received a $100 gift card to Superstore from Moose Jaw Right to life as well as a brand new baby car seat from Moose Jaw Family Physicians as parents of the New Year's Baby. REFLECTIVE MOMENTS Why didn’t politicians send us season’s greetings? Christmas card season is now over for another year, unless of course, some cards and greetings have been delayed in the mail system. Canada Post had itself a busier-than-ever-before Christmas season, and our household, for one, wishes to thank postal workers for their efforts in Joyce Walter ensuring that in-coming and For Moose Jaw Express out-going mail got delivered in ronjoy@sasktel.net an expeditious manner. At the beginning of the card season, we figured, with the pandemic and all, that we wouldn’t receive enough cards and letters to fill the two strings that have been attached for decades across the back side of the kitchen cupboards. Those strings also showcase cards for other occasions throughout the year — dates like birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, anniversaries, sympathy and thank you notes. Friends and relatives have long since stopped asking about the full strings, or why we keep our cards for a year’s time before recycling them. Those full strings serve as a reminder of our relationships, and by their presence, I never have to wonder where I stashed the Christmas cards before making a new list of recipients. There’s method in my supposed madness! Thanks to Canada Post and in-person sources, the lines are full to overflowing but there seem to be several cards/ notes/solicitations missing this year. I wonder if that is because of something we in our household might have said over the past year? For instance, Premier Scott Moe apparently scratched us off his greeting card list this year. Others we know got cards from the man who promised to be a leader for all persons in Saskatchewan. Whether we voted for his party is immaterial. He is the premier of every one of us and therefore we sort of expected a card. It hasn’t arrived yet. Nor did we receive a calendar/year-end greeting from the city’s two MLAs. This is the first time we haven’t been greeted with this message and we wonder what’s happened. Former MLA Warren Michelson always made sure we were on the list. Perhaps that list was misplaced as the new MLA took over. Maybe next year the list will be found and the omission corrected. Those calendars came in handy all year. We didn’t expect to receive a card from the Prime Minister, his time being filled to capacity with COVID, federal debt, foreign relations, and all other matters that take his attention away from ordinary residents. He did wish everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year via television news conferences outside his front door. Thanks for that. Nor did we receive any acknowledgment from our Member of Parliament. The only greetings came to this household from Ryan Meili, provincial NDP leader, and Jagmeet Singh, leader of the federal NDP. Those two have kept in touch all through the year, and they have helpers who also find the time to write to us about the events of the day. Unfortunately, the messages from Meili and Singh cannot be hung on our Christmas card strings. That’s why neither were on our card list. For that, apologies are extended. As for the greetings we didn’t receive, there’s likely a reasonable explanation. Just don’t blame Canada Post! 2 S LG BTQ SUICIDE HELP Wigmore Hospital Mental Health & Addiction Services Mon-Fri, 8-5 (except stat holidays): 306-691-6464 MJ Police and Crisis Team (PACT): 306-694-7603 or 911 Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 Text: 45645 or Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca Regina Crisis Line: 1-306-757-0127 Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 Text: CONNECT at 686868 First Nations & Inuit Helpline: 1-855-242-3310 OUTSaskatoon Helpline: 1-800-358-1833 Trans LifeLine: 877-330-6366 The 2SLGBTQ community faces higher rates of suicide caused by discrimination and isolation. But you are not alone. Help is a phone call away. DOG WASH AMENITIES INCLUDE: Towel service Shampoo included Elevated tubs with easy access steps Professional high-velocity dryers Aprons to keep you dry A treat for good behaviour Only $10 plus tax for a 30 minute wash 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495 • Sat, Jan 16 - Regular Saturday Morning Sale • Sat, Jan 23 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - 250+ booked • Sat, Jan 30 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - taking bookings • Thurs, Feb 4 - Regular Horse Sale • Sat, Feb 6 - Sheep & Goat Sale Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. In Business since 1968! Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. START PLANNING YOUR FUTURE NOW It’s never too late to start contributing to an RRSP. The RRSP contribution deadling for the 2020 tax year is March 1st, 2021. Call me to discuss your RRSP porfolio. Gale Toews Financial Advisor Gale Toews Private Wealth Management of Raymond James Ltd. 602 – 1st Ave NW, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3M6 306-693-4430 gale.toews@raymondjames.ca Raymond James Ltd., Member-Canadian Investor Protection Fund. www.raymondjames.ca/GaleToewsPrivateWealthManagement

PAGE A4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 Cows feeding on farm Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Publisher: Robert Ritchie - rob@mjvexpress.com Editor: Joan Ritchie - editor@mjvexpress.com Sales: Wanda Hallborg - sales@mjvexpress.com Bob Calvert - sales@mjvexpress.com Gladys Baigent-Therens - Sales2@mjvexpress.com Steve Seida - Special Sales Thank you to all the contributing writers, without your time and support, the paper would not look the same. Send your stories, events and pictures to; Joan Ritchie Ron Walter Joyce Walter editor@mjvexpress.com Jason Antonio Larissa Kurz Randy Palmer Dr. Steven Heidinger Wanda Smith It seems the suppression we are feeling during this pandemic is stifling our sense of ha- ha. Life is getting far too serious and we all need to lighten up a bit; humour is the best medicine. Here is a list of random goofy things to ponder that might bring a smile to your face or even a chuckle… • Quicksand works slowly. • Boxing rings are square. • Tell a man that there are 400 Joan Ritchie billion stars, and he’ll believe EDITOR you. Tell him a bench has wet paint, and he has to touch it. • How can a SLIM CHANCE and a FAT CHANCE be the same, while a WISE MAN and a WISE GUY areopposites? • Why do feet smell and noses run? • Why is QUITE A FEW the same as QUITE A LOT? • How does a building burn up as it burns down? • Why do you fill out a form by filling it in? • Why does your alarm go off by going on? • How come SUPERMAN could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked when someone threw a gun at him? • Why is it called a HAMBURGER, when it’s made out of BEEF? • What would a chair look like, if your knees bent the other way? • IF “Con” is the Opposite of “Pro”, then what is the opposite of PROGRESS? • How much deeper would the ocean be, if SPONGES didn’t grow in it? • Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of? • Why do we wait until a PIG is dead, to “CURE” it? • Why do we put SUITS in a Garment Bag, and put Garments in a Suitcase? • If a mute swears, does his mother wash his hands with soap? • Why doesn’t GLUE stick to the inside of the bottle? • Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains? • Should vegetarians eat animal crackers? • If the cops arrest a mime, do they tell him he has the right to remain silent? • If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat? • Why do we drive on the parkway and park in the driveway? • If Barbie is so popular, why do you have to buy her friends? • Why do psychics have to ask you for your name? • If you choke a smurf, what color does it turn? • What happens if you get scared half to death twice? • How do you tell when you run out of invisible ink? • Why is it that a writer writes, but fingers don’t fing, grocers don’t groce, humdingers don’t hum, and hammers don’t ham? • Why do you recite at a play but you play at a recital? **https://laughbreak.com/lists/things-to-ponder/ The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The contents of this publication are the property of the Moose Jaw Express. Reproduction of any of the contents of this publication, including, but without limiting the generality of the following: photographs, artwork and graphic designs, is strictly prohibited. There shall be no reproduction without the express written consent of the publisher. All ads in the Moose Jaw Express are published in good faith without verification. The Moose Jaw Express reserves the right to refuse, classify, revise or censor any ads for any reason in its sole discretion. This paper may include inaccuracies or errors. The Moose Jaw Express does not under any circumstances accept responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise of any ads or messages in any of the publications editions. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. A herd of cows dines on hay bales west of Moose Jaw. Hay yields were below normal this year, increasing feed costs for cattle producers. Ron Walter photo Irrigation planning needs to study environmental situations By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Addressing environ- sue in other major food producing regions of the world. AGRIMART mental challenges The California vegetable producing region is running EXPRESS and opportunities in short of the deep well water used for irrigation. the planned irriga- Water resources are also declining in Northwestern Chition expansions in Saskatchewan will be important, says na, Northern India and the Middle East. a senior official with Western Economic Diversification Development of the projects “will benefit the farmers, (WED) Canada. suppliers, local community and other interests.” “Robust management of our water resources will make Hand in hand with the irrigation plans the federal govagriculture more sustainable and support Saskatchewan’s ernment is establishing the Canada Water Agency to brand for food production,” said Abdul Jalil, WED assis- develop a strategy for better water management in the tant deputy minister. Prairie provinces. “Our consumers are becoming more savvy and want to Three federal departments – Environment and Climate know how and where their food is produced.” Change, Agriculture and Agri-Food and WED – are Environmental impact studies will address those issues. working on the agency. And farmers will need to manage nutrients along the Developing the agency has involved engagement with lines of the four Rs - right source, right time, right fertil- stakeholders and the provinces. izer, right place. Jalil expects a document will be released early this year Considering how farmers have adopted good practices with input sought from the public. like no till farming “I have no doubt our agricultural pro- His comments were made at a virtual conference by the ducers will adopt these (4R) practices,” he said. Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. The irrigation expansions will allow Saskatchewan to take advantage of opportunities as water becomes an is- Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net Moose Jaw irrigation project last part of 20-year expansion By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express An irrigation project northwest of Moose Jaw will be the third phase of a 20-year irrigation expansion in Saskatchewan The first two phases will develop north of Lake Diefenbaker, said Clinton Molde, executive-director of integrated water services with the Water Security Agency. Soil testing of the Moose Jaw project, called South Qu’Appelle Conveyance Project, will happen this spring. When fully developed, the Conveyance project will irrigate 120,000 acres with a canal to Buffalo Pound Lake supplying water for industrial and residential use in Southern Saskatchewan. Presentations made to communities in the expansion districts have been met with “the sooner the better” responses. The project will require a water storage reservoir near Highway 42. Phase One will develop 80,000 acres north of the Gardiner dam towards Conquest and will use a nearly completed canal from the 1970s. The canal will need expansion to four times capacity to accommodate the flow needed for 320,000 acre Phase Two. That phase which runs to Asquith and near Rosetown. There is more than enough water for the expansions, said Molde. About half of the lake capacity is renewed by annual inflows on average. The water used when the 20-year development is completed amounts to “five to seven feet off the top when it is full.” Studies still needed to compete the environmental assessment process include soil testing, geotechnical tests and LIDAR (Light Detection and Range) technology for topography data. Molde’s presentation was made to a virtual conference of the Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net ACT/UCT 1027 Makes Donation The ACT/UCT Local 1027 service club recently showed it's support for Peacock Collegiate's Annual Polar Bear Run with a donation of $500.00. The Polar Bear Run raises funds for cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation. The cheque was presented by club President Mark Gilliland and Youth Representative Sebasten Halvorsen to teachers Meagan Erickson and Renee Verge, as well as some Grade 11 math students who walked laps around Peacock Collegiate every morning to show support for the cause. "We are more than pleased to help with this. Every family has been touched in some way by cancer", said Gilliland.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A5 Proudly Independent Locally Owned and Operated 268 Mulberry Lane Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, S6J 1N1 (306) 693-4550 Andrew Pratt www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Gary McDowell Moose Jaw Food Bank grateful for donations during holiday season, looking ahead to 2021 Larissa Kurz The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank took in plenty of holiday donations throughout December of this year, but operations manager Terri Smith still estimates there was less traffic through the non-profit’s doors compared to last year. Although that doesn’t necessarily mean there is less need for supports like the food bank, said Smith. It's more of a reflection on the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic that dominated 2020. “We had a lot of bumps this year, and we’re not the only ones that did,” said Smith. “But I’m very glad for the turnout. It was a lot of work, and we went home quite tired every day but I’m very thankful that things went the way they did.” Due to COVID-19, the Moose Jaw Food Bank had to limit the number of people allowed inside its building to follow public health regulations, including shifting to a by-appointment format for hamper pickups and donation drop-offs. Volunteers are limited due to space in the warehouse, meaning that sorting through item donations is more work with less hands. For a while, the Food Bank even shifted to just taking monetary donations, due to lack of manpower, an overwhelmed storage space and concerns over “quarantining” donated foodstuffs for safety. “The way we’re handing out hampers is quite a bit different than what we were doing pre-COVID, and all hampers have to be made up ahead of time,” said Smith. “It has made our jobs harder to do, but it is definitely a lot easier for some clients to come pick up this way.” Smith said that in terms of item donations, there was probably about 100,000 pounds less food travel through the Food Bank’s shelves this year. She also said that the non-profit served fewer clients served compared to last year, due to the combined disruptions caused by the pandemic — including the ongoing anxiety keeping many clients at home. “April and May were quieter months here, just because everything was kind of locked down, and that affected The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank saw less clients this year compared to last, likely due to the COVID-19 restrictions that dominated 2020. (photo by Larissa Kurz) our total numbers for the year,” said Smith. “There was a lot of uncertainties, and I think some clients were kind of scared to come out of their houses, to go too far.” Despite this, she continued, December is usually one of the busiest months for volunteers and this season was no different. The food bank stayed open right until Christmas Eve this year, which is unusual, but the new pickup rules made it necessary to ensure all clients had a chance to grab their hamper this year. “We figured that this year, the community would need us to be open for a couple more days,” said Smith. Smith said there was also a large influx of donations again this year, just like any other year. Community groups and local individuals made sure the Food Bank was well-prepared for their holiday hampers, despite the rocky year. The local Kinsmen Club adjusted its annual Santa Claus Parade this year, collecting over 7,000 pounds of food for the Food Bank, while the Holiday Train food drive at the Moose Jaw Co-op, held with CP Rail and other sponsors, collected a total of $16,000 worth of food items for the Food Bank — topping last year’s total by a mile. “There was an anonymous donor who donated $10,000 to buy [1,000 bags of food items],” said Smith, of the successful annual event. “That was a nice boost, right before Christmas that will give us a little sigh of relief for a few extra months, where we don’t have to buy too much right away.” Smith and her staff were pleased to see so much support throughout the year, and they are already back at work to continue doing good in the city. The Food Bank’s storage space is currently well-stocked in non-perishable items, said Smith, but there are some items that the non-profit is always welcoming as donations. As one of the organization’s goals is to provide healthier food hampers to clients, perishable items like milk, fresh fruits and vegetables and meat are a top priority donation. These items can only be dropped off at the Food Bank’s warehouse on Fairford Street West, preferably by calling first to confirm availability. Non-perishable items like canned fruit, canned meats, beans and pasta sauce are also great staples the Food Bank always needs. These items can be dropped in any donation bins in grocery stores or at the warehouse directly. The Food Bank is also happy to take baby food, diapers or other baby supplies as well as cleaning products like laundry detergent or dish soap to include in hampers as well. Smith feels very good about the year that the Moose Jaw Food Bank has had, and she said the organization is only looking forward to an even better year in 2021. “There was a lot of uncertainties for us this year, so that’s why a lot of our numbers are down [but] they are climbing now and I expect 2021 to be very busy, client-wise and donation-wise,” said Smith. “This year, especially, I would like to thank the community, the volunteers and my staff for just keeping it together, for being there for each other. When so many of us are down, whether it's a monetary donation, a food donation or even just a smile — it goes a long way, and I’ve got a lot of hope for 2021.” Noon hour travel slides starting back up at MJMAG with new virtual delivery Larissa Kurz The Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery is bringing back its popular noon hour slides event, offering the travel-focused presentation series virtually instead of in-person for a taste of pre-pandemic adventures. Re-titled as the Virtual Travel Series, the program will take place weekly on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom, beginning later this month and continuing until March. Just like the usual noon hour slides program, each week a new member of the community will take the virtual spotlight to share their interesting travel experiences through photographs and stories. The first session will take place on Jan. 20, featuring Vincent Houghtailing and Gregory Muszkie discussing the solar eclipse in Fort Laramie, Wyoming in 2017. Upcoming dates include presentations from local travelers about Haida Gwaii, Portugal, Chicago, and Thailand and Sri Lanka, among others. A full schedule of the Virtual Travel Series is available on the MJMAG’s website, and those interested in attending can find the Zoom link on the gallery’s Facebook page prior to the events. Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery. (photo by Larissa Kurz) No Remote Car Starter for Christmas? Let us Help. We can professionally install a car starter in your vehicle before the real cold weather hits. Remote Car Starter 30 $ 306-691-0080 Off Located in the “Heart of Downtown” PandaAutoService.ca Coupon Expires January 31, 2021

PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Learning a lesson in judging political leadership It was a hot summer day with heat stifling the Times-Herald newsroom. Either we didn’t have air conditioning yet or it wasn’t workby Ron Walter ing. I was busy at the green horseshoe-shaped city editor’s desk editing and laying out inside pages for the next day’s newspaper when this soft spoken voice interrupted with “Hello.’’ I looked at the slender, short fellow with receding hair line, impish grin and tan, but not the windburned kind farmers sport. He introduced himself as Grant Devine, new leader of the provincial Progressive Conservative Party. It turned out he farmed in the Lake Valley district northwest of Moose Jaw. He had a doctorate degree in agricultural economics and taught at the University of Saskatchewan. As we chatted I sized him up: a farmer I’d never heard of, a mild soft spoken character, and probably an absent-minded professor. Since none of my four reporters was handy but my deadline was near, I promised the man who called himself the next premier of Saskatchewan that one would call him for an interview. As he left the building the publisher came in, asking who that was. “He thinks he’s going to be the next premier of Saskatchewan,” I sneered. “He’s not well known and a university professor for God’s sake. Fat chance.” I had reason to believe that from recent events. Dick Collver, the PC leader who generated a few MLAs for the party was unimpressive. His greatest feat was getting into hot water for firing a pistol from his balcony. That day I learned to never judge a book by its cover nor to stereotype someone by their occupation, lumping Devine with all the absent-minded academics I had met. Devine went on to become premier from 1982 to 1991 – the first Conservative premier in Saskatchewan ever elected twice. His first few years – all his years– in of- fice were chaotic. The country was in the midst of murderous interest rates to kill inflation. Farmers were losing land for non-payment. Home owners were faced with walking away from their place when mortgage renewal rates hit 19 and 20 per cent. A farmer friend borrowed money at 22 per cent to buy a new tractor. Another doubled his retirement savings with five year, 15 per cent savings certificate. Devine wasn’t a survival of the fittest conservative. His compassionate reaction was an interest rate subsidy on residential mortgages and a $10,000 low interest loan for home improvements. The rest of the province was no great shakes. Agriculture was entering an eight year drought. Oil and grain prices were in the toilet. Unlike some conservatives might have been, Devine was unwilling to cut civil service jobs to match spending with tax revenues. He tried to push the recessionary tides back by running a string of deficits taking Saskatchewan debt to $12 billion from $3.5 billion. The soft voiced slender farmer will be remembered for the mounting debt. His greatest contribution, in this Scribbler’s mind, was changing the attitude in the business community from a we-gottahave-a-government handout to we-can. When he was defeated the Romanow NDP government nailed 15 of the 55 PC MLAs, including some cabinet ministers for crimes like misuse of constituency funds to buy a saddle for a parade. The intent was to make the Conservative image unacceptable for another generation. The plan backfired. Realizing they had no chance of forming a government the Conservatives swallowed their pride and convinced the divided Liberal MLAs to merge into a new party — the Saskatchewan Party And the rest is history. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. One in 10 Canadians suicidal due to pandemic’s second wave, data shows Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Recent data from the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) shows that the pandemic’s second wave has intensified feelings of stress, anxiety, despair, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts among Canadians. In 2019, about 2.5 per cent of Canadians reported having suicidal thoughts. After the first wave of the pandemic struck last March, that number jumped to six per cent and then jumped again to 10 per cent when the second wave began in the fall. Suicidal thoughts and feelings are higher in vulnerable subgroups, including in the 21013jj0 gay community (28 per cent, up from 14 per cent), people with pre-existing mental illnesses or mental health issues (27 per cent, up from 18 per cent), those with disabilities (24 per cent, up from 15 per cent), those aged 25 to 34 (21 per cent), those aged 18 to 24 (19 per cent) and Aboriginal people (20 per cent), based on a survey of 3,027 Canadians that the CMHA and University of British Columbia conducted in the fall. “We can’t just oversimplify (and say) it’s because of COVID because there are so many other things that determine (the numbers),” Phyllis O’Connor, executive director of the Saskatchewan CMHA branch, told the Moose Jaw Express. “But there definitely looks to be a pattern there, where that time period has increased those thoughts.” About 71 per cent of people are worried about the second wave, while 21 per cent feel hopeful, according to the CMHA survey. As winter approaches, 40 per cent of Canadians have said their mental health has deteriorated since March. This decline is more pronounced in those who are unemployed (61 per cent), people aged 18 to 24 (60 per cent), those with pre-existing mental health issues (61 per cent), Aboriginal people (54 per cent), the gay community (54 per cent), and those with a disability (50 per cent). Almost half of women (45 per cent) and one-third of men (34 per cent) say their mental health has declined. Saskatchewan numbers In Saskatchewan, O’Connor noted there had been an increase in anxiety of 50 per cent; in stress of 41 per cent; in sadness of 23 per cent; and depression of 21 per cent. “COVID is impacting people on many levels. It (the numbers) is very concerning. We’re certainly seeing a higher second wave of the COVID virus than back in March, and with it, we’re seeing increased anxiety,” she continued, noting eight per cent of Saskatchewanians have had suicidal thoughts while two per cent have engaged in acts of self-harm. Nearly 39 per cent of Canadians are worried about finances, with 48 per cent of parents with kids under age 18 and 51 per cent of those with income under $25,000 report financial concerns, the survey showed. Thirteen per cent of parents are experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings, 27 per cent are worried about food insecurity and 18 per cent are concerned about domestic abuse. Substance abuse Nearly one in five people — or 17 per cent — have engaged in unhealthy coping strategies during this time, including increased alcohol consumption (20 per cent) and substance abuse such as cannabis (nine per cent) and prescription medication (seven per cent), the news release added. The increase in substance abuse is reflected in the number of overdose deaths in Saskatchewan, particularly in Regina and Saskatoon, said O’Connor. While a direct connection with the pandemic can’t be completely made, she pointed out it is “suspicious” that such deaths have increased during this time. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service said 323 people died or are suspected of having died from overdoses between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020. Of those, 122 are confirmed overdose deaths while 201 are presumed to be but are still under investigation. The previous record was 171 overdose deaths in 2018. “It’s definitely something we have to be concerned about … . (Those are) pretty sobering numbers,” O’Connor added Help available There are mental health supports available, such as calling 811 for anxiety or isolation, or 911 or mobile crisis units for suicidal thoughts. CMHA branches in the province have phone lines to call for help or for directions to other supports. In Moose Jaw, the wellness support response line is 1-306-630-5968, or visit https://moosejaw.cmha.ca.“There are things out there to help, but of course, people need to reach out to (acquire) that help too and recognize that it’s OK not to be doing well,” O’Connor added. “There’s no shame in reaching out for some support.”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A7 New year; new reads: Titles from upcoming Festival Larissa of Words guests to read before July Kurz Good news for those who decided to read more books as their new year’s resolution this year: the Saskatchewan Festival of Words has already started a must-read book list by sharing the upcoming lineup of celebrated authors confirmed for the 2021 literary event. Organizers announced an impressive list of Canadian authors coming to the Festival of Words this July, sharing a number of award-winning names during the conclusion of the 2020 event. For those looking forward to the popular literary festival coming up this July, there’s still plenty of time to dive into some of the published works from this year’s guest authors, to prepare for the Festival’s panels, readings, workshops and author Q&As. This year’s lineup features plenty of Saskatchewan talent — including award-winning novelists Guy Vanderhaeghe and Sharon Butala, former Moose Javian Angie Abdou and other notable names in the Canadian literary world. As usual, the Festival of Words has chosen authors from a range of genres and backgrounds, highlighting everything from dystopian fiction to memoirs to gardening tips. With the New Year underway, there’s no better time than to dive headfirst into a new pile of must-reads — or to keep an eye out for those fresh releases set to hit the shelves this spring. Here’s a list of titles from upcoming Festival of Words guests that are worth adding to your reading list: Harold Johnson, Saskatchewan author: Corvus (2016): Set in the city of La Ronge in the future, Corvus follows two lawyers who find themselves exposed to new perspectives in very different ways: Lenore Hansen befriends a political dissenter and war veteran, while George Taylor crashes his virtual reality-powered vehicle near an isolated First Nations community in the mountains. The experiences cause both men to confront the past to save their future, in a story told through the lens of a dystopian society that exposes the illusion of security caused by technology and critiques a world hung up on climate change denial and war. The novel was shortlisted for the Sask Book Award for Aboriginal Peoples’ Writing. - Cry Wolf (2020): Released earlier this year, Cry Wolf is a nonfiction book described as “part story, part forensic analysis” examining the 2005 wolf attack on a young man in Points North Landing, a work camp in northern Saskatchewan, alongside other reported wolf attacks. Johnson considers these instances to discuss how people are failing to take wolves as predators seriously and what the consequences of our actions will be, if humans continue in this mindset. Jael Richardson, Ontario author, speaker and activist: The Stone Thrower: A Daughter’s Lessons, a Father’s Life (2012): Richardson’s debut novel is a memoir exploring the story of her father, former CFL quarterback Chuck Ealey, an African-American athlete born in Ohio but denied a career in American football due to reasons Richardson only realizes after attending her father’s 40th high school reunion. The Stone Thrower approaches the topics of race and destiny from the perspective of a daughter looking at her own family’s history, as she discovers what it means to be black in Canada. The memoir has also been adapted into a children’s storybook. Gutter Child (2021): Richardson’s second novel is set in a dystopian world, where people are divided into Some of the novels featured at the 2019 Festival of Words bookstore. (photo by Larissa Kurz) privileged and vulnerable, and the most vulnerable must “buy their freedom by working off their debt to society.” The novel follows a teenage girl who finds herself precariously balanced between the two worlds due to a government-operated social experiment, leaving her to navigate a new life of servitude and a world of disadvantages. Set to release on Jan. 26, Gutter Child is currently available for pre-order. Lyndon Penner, Saskatchewan horticulturist and radio personality: The Way of the Gardener ( 2021): As a Saskatchewan environmentalist and plant expert, Penner took a trip to the Camino de Santiago in northern Spain, where he focused his attention on the local ecology of northern region of the country and how it tells the history of the people and the land — all detailed in his latest armchair novel, which underscores the connection between the human condition and nature itself. This non-fiction title will be released on March 27 of this year. Penner has also published several titles about gardening in the Canadian prairie zone, including Native Plants for the Short Season Yard and Garden Design for the Short Season Yard. Sharon Butala, Saskatchewan novelist: Season of Fury and Wonder (2019): Butala’s latest work is a short story collection focused on sharing the lives of contemporary women — particularly older women, with each story offering insights into the truth about growing older. This title has been chosen for the upcoming Festival of Words book club on Jan. 28. Zara’s Dead (2018): Shortlisted for Sask Book Awards Publishing Category, Butala’s fiction mystery novel follows main character Fiona, who in even in her seventies is still angry about the unsolved murder of a young woman she once knew named Zara. With many questions left about what happened, Fiona seeks to find out who exactly did the crime and when she finds out, her own life is forever changed. Where I Live Now (2017): Butala’s most recent memoir explores her experience living on the land in southwest Saskatchewan for more than 30 years, as well as adapting to a new life in the city following the passing of her husband. Will Ferguson, Albertan travel writer: 419 (2012): This Giller Prize-winning novel from Ferguson takes readers on an adventure with main protagonist Laura, an entirely average Canadian whose father fell for an internet scam that cost him his life — prompting her to leave her regular life to travel to Nigeria in search of justice from her father’s killer. Beauty Tips from Moose Jaw (2004): A number of Ferguson’s published works showcase his extensive travel history, none more so than this nonfiction book detailing the observations he collected while on a trip crisscrossing Canada — including a stop in the Friendly City, which was so memorable it's right there in the title. Sylvia Legris, Saskatoon poet: Legris has published several poetry collections worth visiting before her appearance at the Festival, including Griffin award-winning Nerve Squall from 2005, which includes weather, ghosts and brain disorders, and her most recent work The Hideous Hidden (2016), which explores the “poetic potential of human and animal anatomy.” Linda Spalding, Ontario novelist: The Purchase (2012): Spalding’s novel The Purchase, winner of the Governor General’s Literary Award, follows the story of a young Quaker father and widower in 1798, as he travels from Pennsylvania with his family in search of a future homestead after being cast out of his community for re-marrying a woman not of his faith. In building a new life, his story becomes a struggle of conscience that involves two murders and an encounter with a runaway slave. A Reckoning (2017): Spalding’s next published novel is a sequel to The Purchase and, set in 1855, a continuation of the Dickenson farm’s story — with some details inspired by Spalding’s own family history, according to an interview with Spalding herself. Guy Vanderhaeghe, Saskatchewan author: The Englishmen’s Boy (1966): Known best for his historical and western fiction, Vanderhaeghe’s most popular work is the 1966 novel The Englishmen’s Boy, which tells the story of the 19th century Cypress Hills Massacre from the lips of the last living survivor, sharing his experience with a screenwriter 50 years later in the 1920s. The novel is actually the beginning of a trilogy, luckily for those who enjoy it, and the story continues with The Last Crossing and A Good Man. Daddy Lenin and Other Stories (2016): For something more recent, Vanderhaeghe’s 2016 short story collection is another worthwhile endeavour. Including nine fictional stories, Daddy Lenin explores the lives of many different kinds of characters, from rebellious teenagers in too deep to the budding relationship between a father and his daughter who is handicapped from polio, and more. Farzana Doctor, Ontario novelist and social worker: Seven (2020): Recently released in the fall of 2020, Seven follows main character Sharifa on a marriage-saving trip to India with her husband, where she learns more about her great-great-grandfather and his four wives — who are mysteriously missing from her family’s lore — and encounters divide among her cousins over an old ritual involving female genital-cutting that some insist is ceremonial and others condemn. - Six Metres of Pavement (2011): Doctor’s second published novel, which won the 2012 Lamda Literary Award, is about main character Ismail, who is plagued by a mistake twenty years ago that left his infant daughter dead and his life in shambles. The consequences of his tragic actions still haunt him as he continues to move forward and develops a more-than-friendship relationship with a divorced neighbour and a fatherly friendship with a local college student. Angie Abdou, author from British Columbia: This One Wild Life (2021): As almost a companion to her mother-son novel Home Ice: Reflections of a Reluctant Hockey Mom, Abdou’s new memoir shares the story of the summer hiking goal she undertook with her concerningly shy daughter Katie, to draw her out of her shell and reconnect the mother-daughter duo — while also exploring the ideas of self-confidence, teen girls and the effects of internet time. This One Wild Life will be released this April. In Case I Go (2017): Abdou’s fiction novel In Case I Go tells the story of Eli, a young boy whose family returns to the small town where his late great-great-grandfather once lived, bringing the preteen face to face with the ghost of his great-great-grandfather and his past. With his ancestor’s memories threatening to take over Eli entirely, he struggles with the history of the little town and its ongoing relationship with the Indigenous members of the community. NEW CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE IN EFFECT 2nd and 4th Monday of each month (except statutory holidays) 4:00 pm: Public Executive Committee Meeting 5:30 pm: Regular City Council Meeting All public meetings will be broadcast by Shaw Cable and available online at www.MooseJaw.ca Call & Book TODAY $ 5 off all haircuts Coupon expires January 31st, 2021 Cannot be used with any other promotion. 1235 Main St N Town ‘N’ Country Mall 306-692-6633 $ 10 off all colours Coupon expires January 31st, 2021 Cannot be used with any other promotion.

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 428 Main St N. 306-691-0300 ddqualitycare@gmail.com “Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.” • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw like us on ! @mjminutemuffler Lots of different pets have lived at the White House. Can you find and circle these? Pets at the White House horse bobcat bear canary dog cat -Benjamin Franklin zebra rooster raccoon elephant ACROSS 1. Yokel 5. Concealment 10. F F F F 14. Functions 15. Drizzly 16. Ark builder 17. Convincing 19. Melody 20. Before, poetically 21. 58 in Roman numerals 22. Made a mistake 23. Demesnes 25. Fertile areas 27. A large vase 28. Surmises 31. A drama set to music 34. Very slender 35. Mineral rock 36. Facts 37. Certain aromatic herbs 38. Ship’s front 39. Not wet 40. Fall guy 41. Hard fats 42. Milled product of durum wheat 44. Tavern R E J P U L A A Y R U H J L Z F H L A O C E O F U E Z U O L B X B V W U B P H F R H S A R C A T O H A D S C D N Z A F R B A J O E G A E A R E A C N V G E Z B Z X K R C A T D R T R A N H G E C T R C S A K D A A M C O O Z K J S X F D M Y B O I L D Y N S R X S T N N E M R Q B E A R T U X F W E Y O M P J R E U C U 45. Overweight 46. Security activities 50. Light wood 52. Set out 54. Destroy the inside of 55. Found in some lotions 56. Squadron 58. Lower limbs 59. French for “Queen” 60. Mobile phone 61. Lock openers 62. Viper 63. Existence S F K C O S H E R P A O M J N I X S F N R G N T V R P Z U C T O X M A Q C O W K P E T E Q U R G N U R A B B I T R I Y A sheep cow snake badger hamster rabbit 18. Extreme 22. Catch a glimpse of 24. Emanation 26. Vipers 28. Chip dip 29. Gait faster than a walk 30. Stitches 31. Probabilities 32. Trim 33. Study of words 34. Saw 37. Stage 38. Happy cat sound 40. Entreaty 41. Nymph chaser 43. Preoccupy 44. Norse god of light and peace 46. Aircraft 47. Leers 48. Quietens 49. Inscribed pillar 50. Hesitate 51. Away from the wind 53. Corrosive 56. Historic period 57. Frozen water DOWN 1. Indian monetary unit 2. Utilizers 3. Type of cap 4. S 5. Cowardly 6. Fertile area in a desert 7. 8 in Roman numerals 8. Covetously 9. Type of whiskey 10. Main course 11. Eighty (archaic) Daily Sudoku Puzzles by KrazyDad, January 6 12. A temple (archaic) 13. Outbuilding S U D O K U Sudoku #5 - Challenging WORDSEARCH Can you find the hidden words? They may be horizontal, vertical, diagonal, forwards or backwards. 7 2 5 8 1 3 2 9 5 6 1 9 8 4 3 1 2 5 7 8 4 3 9 7 6 2 4 7 Sudoku #7 - Tough 9 4 7 2 1 8 3 5 8 6 3 4 7 2 2 1 3 5 6 9 7 7 6 5 9 8 2 4 3 9 8 4 7 1 6 4 2 1 6 5 3 9 8 7 9 1 2 6 5 6 5 2 8 3 4 1 1 3 4 7 9 5 8 3 Sudoku #5 - Challenging 7 6 5 8 3 4 9 1 2 8 1 9 7 5 4 6 9 4 3 6 1 2 5 7 5 1 7 3 4 8 2 9 3 2 8 7 6 9 1 5 6 9 4 2 5 1 8 3 1 7 9 4 8 3 6 2 5 6 1 2 7 3 8 3 2 5 9 6 7 4 1 1 1 4 5 8 9 5 4 9 3 6 7 3 9 1 © 2021 KrazyDad.com Fill in the blank squares so that each row, each column and each 3-by-3 block contain all of the digits 1 thru 9. 9 7 5 If you use logic you can solve the puzzle without guesswork. Need a little help? The hints page shows a logical order to solve the puzzle. Use it to identify the next square you should solve. Or use the answers page if you really get stuck. 4 8 6 3 2 Sudoku #8 - Super Tough 7 4 8 5 1 3 6 2 9 9 2 6 4 8 7 3 5 1 3 5 1 9 2 6 4 8 7 5 6 3 2 7 1 9 4 8 2 8 9 6 4 5 1 7 3 4 1 7 3 9 8 2 6 5 8 9 5 1 6 2 7 3 4 3 4 7 5 9 8 1 2 7 2 8 3 4 5 9 6 1 6 Sudoku #6 - Challenging 1 7 9 2 3 6 8 5 4 2 6 8 9 5 1 3 8 5 3 4 7 1 2 9 6 1 7 3 5 2 4 8 3 8 5 1 4 9 7 6 9 4 2 7 6 8 5 1 7 6 8 5 2 3 9 4 5 9 4 6 1 7 3 2 2 3 1 9 8 4 6 7 5 8 ACCEPT, ADORE, ANKLE, BLIND, BRACKET, BRICK, CARRY, CLIMB, COVER, CRIMES, DESTRUCTION, DISCRIMINATE, DRINK, ELAPSE, ENEMY, ENTER, FEES FINANCIAL, FORM, JUDGE, LEADER, LEAK, NOTE, PERFORATE, POWER, PRESTIGE, REFINE, RULER, SCORE, SENT, SMILE, SPEED, SPREAD, STAGE, TERRIER, TIARA, TRACE, TRASH, UNLAWFUL V H I I U A P E E H S W Newspaper Fun! Created by Annimills LLC © 2020 Supplementary Health, DVA, WCB, and SGI Approved Why not start your year off with a new cut, color or style? Call Mike or Rene today! Puzzle Solutions All Your Bracing Needs M&M Hair and Body Salon 4 YOUR AIDS TO DAILY LIVING STORE COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE 8 D.&D. Quality Care 1 3 2 9 4 7 6

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A9 Congratulations New Parents! Ashley Hutchinson Julie & Curtis Colby & David Doyle of Scout Lake January 2, 2021, 6:54 pm Female 9lbs, 7oz of Moose Jaw January 3, 2021, 10:26 am Female 8lbs, 7oz Megan & Nolan Berg of Marquis January 4, 2021, 9:15 am Male 7lbs, 14oz Jessica & Josh Jelinski of Moose Jaw January 5, 2021, 10:09 pm Male 8lbs, 6oz Sara Stirton Shelby Ann Marie Millman Courtney Bert & Logan Maltais & Kristopher East & Jordan Millman & Travis Hicke of Moose Jaw January 5, 2021, 11:47 am Male 10lbs, 10oz of Moose Jaw January 6, 2021, 3:02 pm Female 8lbs, 5oz of Moose Jaw January 7, 2021, 8:44 am Female 6lbs, 8oz of Moose Jaw January 7, 2021, 7:23 pm Female 6lbs, 11oz Audrey Montigy & Thomas Dunlap of Moose Jaw January 8, 2021, 5:47 pm Male 6lbs, 11oz Lone grain elevator in field marks site of Lake Valley hamlet By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express The weather-beaten grain elevator sits in the middle of a wheat field — an untended monument to the past. Only the still visible UGG letters on the north side identify the former owner – United Grain Growers. The stubble covered field six miles south of Brownlee was once a thriving hamlet called Lake Valley. Today, the only other reminder of the community is a large white boulder along the grid road with a plaque commemorating the hamlet and about 50 families once living in the town and district. It’s hard to imagine this quiet field once reverberating with sounds of drivers urging horses, mothers calling children, children’s laugher, or the noise of arriving trains. The trill of the occasional meadow lark breaks the silence now. According to the community history book, Combining Communities, the Lake Old elevator Valley name came from the location between the Qu’Appelle River to the north and Pelican Lake to the southwest. Originally, the place was called Lindstrom when the land was purchased for settlement in 1903 from a woman called Lindstrom. Within a few years Lake Valley boasted the commercial outlets of thousands of Prairie communities – butcher shop, two banks, two stores, school, church, barber From The Kitchen H o w to c o o k h a m b u r g e r : s o m e o f t h e 365 w a y s By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express The 1958 cookbook, 365 Ways to Cook Hamburger, offers just that - 365 different recipes with hamburger as the main ingredient. The preface notes the broiled or fried hamburger sandwich in a bun made its first appearance in North America in 1903-1904 at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition. That same fair also offered hot dogs and ice cream cones. The hamburger bun sandwich caught on and is now a mainstay of most fast food and sit-down family restaurants. This week’s recipes come from the 1958 cookbook. ••• Hamburger Spaghetti Goulash 6 strips bacon 2 lbs. hamburger 3/4 cup chopped onion 3 1/2 cups canned tomatoes 1/2 tsp. chili powder 1/4 tsp. sage 1/2 cup chopped green pepper 1-2 oz. can mushrooms 1 tsp. salt 1/2 tsp. pepper 1 lb. spaghetti Chop bacon into pieces then fry until slightly crisp. Remove bacon then cook hamburger in same pan until meat is cooked. Return bacon pieces. Add all other ingredients except spaghetti. Reduce heat and allow mixture to slowly simmer. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Add to meat sauce mixture. Simmer another 30 minutes. Top with grated parmesan cheese. Serves eight. ••• Hamburger, Bean & Sausage Casserole 1 lb. white beans 4 cups water 2 cans beef bouillon 2 cups chopped onion 3 tbsps. butter 2 garlic cloves, crushed 1/2 tsp. thyme 1/2 tsp. majoram 1 tsp. salt 1/2 tsp. pepper 1/2 tsp. oregano 1/2 lb. sausage meat 1/2 lb. hamburger 2 1/2 cups cooked tomatoes Soak the beans in water overnight. In the morning, drain the beans, saving the water and add to it to make 4 cups of water. Place the beans and water in a heavy 4 qt. kettle. Add the beef bouillon. Simmer. Saute the chopped onions in 3 tbsps. butter and add to the simmering beans. Also add seasonings. Saute the sausage and hamburger meat in the same skillet used for the onions. Add the meat to the beans and mix well. Place in a large casserole and bake at 350 degrees F for 90 minutes. Then add the tomatoes and continue baking another 30 minutes or until beans are tender. Stir occasionally. Serves six. ••• Ranch Stew 1 lb. hamburger 1 cup chopped onion 1 cup chopped green pepper 1 large can kernel corn and juice 1 can kidney beans 1 can diced tomatoes 1 1/4 tsps. chili powder 1 tsp. salt Saute hamburger with onion and green pepper until meat is cooked through. Crumble as it cooks. Add all other ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10-15 minutes before serving. Makes six servings. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net shop, pool hall, lumber yard, railway station, restaurant and blacksmith shop – located in a two-block space. Sports, particularly baseball, and hockey were a main pastime in those years. Lake Valley was no exception developing ball diamonds, skating rink, tennis and basketball courts. The Lake Valley All Stars ball team succeeded at many tournaments across the Prairies in the 1940s and 1950s. The Grand Truck Railway, now the CNR, decided in 1910 to build a rail line from Moose Jaw northwest to Central Butte through places like Archydal, Lake Valley, Rowletta, Eskbank, Darmody and Mawer Like Lake Valley none of these remain except as memories and dots on old maps. Coming of the railway in 1913 meant three trains a week with a mail train. Passengers could travel by train from 1931 until 1972 on the “skunk train’’ named for the smell from the engine. Railways need bulk freight to keep running. Lake Valley obliged with construction of two grain elevators. The Warner Grain Co. built the first elevator in 1916. The elevator changed hands twice in five years, perhaps indicating the thin profit margins competing with anoth- er local plant and those in Brownlee, just six miles away. This elevator was sold in 1930 and closed in the 1960s. The company told customers it was unable to find employees. A second elevator was built in 1922 by local farmers in the early stages of the co-operative elevator movement then sold to the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in 1928. It closed in 1965. Closure of the elevators signalled the end of the railway as no grain could be hauled. By 1986 the railway got permission to abandon the line. Seven years after the school district was formed the first one-room school was built in 1913, replaced by a two-room brick school in 1922. The school was plagued by disaster, damaged by a tornado in 1929, gutted by fire in 1936 when embers from the ash pile were ignited by wind. Around 80 students attended elementary and high school in the 1930s. Buses started taking students to other communities in 1957 as a wave of school closures swept the province. The school closed in 1967. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net

PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 CE N T R E Moose Jaw SENIORS ALWAYS GET A DISCOUNT! WE DO YARD WORK | HAUL JUNK | CLEAN EAVESTROUGH | FIX THINGS HELPING SENIORS STAY IN THEIR HOMES LONGER OLLISION 30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 Call Joe 306.681.7982 DO YOU HAVE A HAIL OR OLD CLAIM? two bit Call 693-DENT (3368) To get those DENTS out before spring yard & home care trucking All Workmanship Guaranteed! Journeyman Staffed! All Makes and Models! We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net 3 0 6 681-7982 COVID-Creative Fund created by South West District for Culture, Recreation and Sport If you have a community project you've been looking to work on but just haven’t had the financial resources to get things going in the era of COVID-19, the South West District for Culture, Recreation and Sport might just be able to lend a hand. The SWDCRS recently unveiled their 2021 Get COVID-Creative Fund, offering a pool of funds to help develop culture, recreation and sport throughout the southwestern part of the province. Up to $500 per project is available to groups or small communities (population up to 2,500), with requests for new or improved initiatives being considered. The application process is simple: at least two weeks prior to the project start date, applicants are asked to email a Microsoft Word summary of 150 words or less to Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express community consultant Anne Weisgerber (anne@gosouthwest.ca) or Brennen Ronovsky (brennen@gosouthwest.ca). The summary should include how the project will develop culture, recreation and sport in the community, a brief budget, a schedule for the project and how the SWDRSC support will be acknowledged. One application per project is allowed. Applicants will be notified their application has been accepted and the result • How did your project develop communiwithin a week. ty culture, recreation, or sport? Applications are now being accepted, • How did you follow COVID safety with projects to be finished by Mar. 22. guidelines? Payment will be made by reimbursement • What successes did your community or after receiving a follow-up report that in- group experience because of this project? cludes: • What challenges did your community or • Proof the project took place through group overcome because of this project? posters, pictures or the like • Did you meet your project objectives? • Did you spend your budget as planned? • What were the participant numbers, demographic details, etc.? • Was your project a success? • Please include a photo of how you acknowledged the District’s support Follow-up reports must be received by Mar. 31. The COVID-Creative Fund will be available until funds are exhausted, and to confirm availability or have any questions answered, feel free to contact the SWDCRS community coordinators at anne@ gosouthwest.ca or brennen@gosouthwest.ca for more information. Four TVs allegedly stolen from St. Michael School in August Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Holy Trinity Catholic School Division spent an extra $4,000 this past August to replace four 75-inch televisions at St. Michael School after thieves allegedly stole the TV screens from the gymnasium. School division staff delivered the four TVs to the school gym on Aug. 17, with the intent of installing the devices in classrooms the next day. However, when staff arrived to install the TVs on Aug. 18, the TVs were missing and presumed stolen, according to a news release from the Ministry of Education about losses that boards of education reported from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2020. Holy Trinity conducted an internal investigation by reviewing security footage but found nothing to indicate who might have stolen the TVs. Division staff also inspected doors and entrances for forced signs of entry but did not find any damage. When staff in the division’s information technology (IT) department reported that the TVs were missing, Holy Trinity responded by attempting to retrace the employees’ steps to see if the losses could be mitigated, explained education director Sean Chase. “It was disappointing to lose those items, but we did our due diligence to track them down and unfortunately weren’t able to find any types of sources in terms of how someone went about stealing them,” he added. Staff Sgt. Randy Jesse with the Moose Jaw Police Service confirmed that the organization received a complaint from school staff on Aug. 25, 2020, about four boxed TVs worth about $3,600 allegedly stolen between Aug. 17 and 18. Police believe the items were taken from an unsecured door in the school that was not under video surveillance. Randy added that he could not say anything more about the situation since the investigation is still ongoing. IT staff dropped off the TVs at the school as part of a technology refresh throughout the division. Holy Trinity is replacing all outdated SMART boards with high-definition TVs to which teachers and students can connect wirelessly with their phones, tablets or other devices. While $4,000 in technology is not large, the alleged theft did force the division to shuffle money to compensate for the loss of funding in the technology refresh plan, Chase said. Moreover, Holy Trinity quickly replaced the TVs since they are a critical piece of the refresh throughout division classrooms. Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division was unable to make an insurance claim on the televisions due to the technology’s value versus the division’s deductible, he continued. Meanwhile, after reviewing the school’s security footage and finding no evidence of a breach, IT staff did not believe there was a need to update security at the school. “I think the process that is there and the reporting of this case is a good accountability measure on behalf of the ministry,” added Chase. “No one ever wants to see your school division show up on something like this, but from our standpoint, when our investigation shows there was not a mistake or negligence on behalf of ours, it’s kind of what happens.” Sask. premier accepts resignation of highways minister after California trip over holidays Larissa Kurz Former cabinet minister Joe Hargraves has resigned from cabinet after scrutiny over a recent trip to the U.S. over the holidays. A statement from the office of Premier Scott Moe announced today that he has accepted the of Hargrave’s resignation as Saskatchewan’s Minister of Highways and Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency. Hargrave will continue to serve as MLA for Prince Albert Carlton. Fred Bradshaw, MLA for Carrot River Valley, has now been appointed to take Hargrave’s place. His resignation follows a spike of outrage after the public found out Hargrave travelled to Palm Springs on Dec. 22, to conclude the sale of a house there. Hargrave said the trip was essential, while critics have expressed outrage at the action, saying it breaks current provincial and federal recommendations to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A11 Mayor impressed with compassion residents showed during difficult 2020 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express While the pandemic affected every aspect of life in 2020, Mayor Fraser Tolmie was still inspired by the compassion that residents showed others throughout the year. The community “chartered a course” through unknown territory last year as the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday life, Tolmie said during a year-in-review interview. He thought residents reacted well, considering almost no one alive has experienced this before. “I’ve been very impressed. We’ve all faced challenges, whether professionally or personally, but we’ve always seen the goodness of people come out,” he continued, pointing out that instead of dwelling on the challenges, residents helped others. “I’m always impressed with how the human spirit endures in that kind of time and how people can think outside of their own problems and help others,” Tolmie added. “It just builds us up as a community.” Highlights of the year Foundational work was undertaken for the future construction of the SaskPower natural gas plant and the joint-use school on South Hill, while city council salvaged the Canadian Tire deal, all of which built confidence in the business community, said Tolmie. These are strong economic drivers and the community will see results down the road. “The timing of those are very, very important, especially with the challenges we’re facing,” he continued. “We’re very excited, but that does not mean we can now coast. We’re back in the office and we’ll be looking at what other businesses we can attract.” City hall is speaking with companies interested in coming to or expanding in Moose Jaw, which will continue to ensure economic development and job growth occur, Tolmie said. The mayor said he was not ready to say what businesses might be coming to Moose Jaw or looking to expand. Instead, he preferred to wait until any deal is signed, sealed and delivered. Moreover, those businesses need to complete their own “due diligence” before announcing anything. Carpere Canada Issues with Carpere Canada arose throughout the year, whether related to the former Valley View Centre property, the Moose Jaw Agri-Industrial Park, or the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge. Tolmie declined to say anything about Carpere, pointing out the Vancouver-based company owns a business here - the Grant Hotel - and is looking to develop property. When asked about the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge situation, Tolmie replied, “I’m not going to go there. Don’t even start that.” When reminded that this was a big issue in 2020, Tolmie said city administration is looking for a reasonable and cost-effective solution to fix the bridge, with council making motions to that effect in December. Council pay raise The mayor and six city councillors approved pay raises for themselves in July. The mayor’s wages increased to $100,068 from $82,303, or more than 21 per cent, while councillors’ wages increased to $33,323 from $25,924, or 28.5 per cent. “That was an independent report that was done prior to the election. Quite honestly, that report should have been done a long time ago … ,” Tolmie said. “This council has made huge sacrifices in the past, and we are here to prove our worth, and we will continue to do that by attracting new business and getting the work done in our community from the infrastructure that’s been neglected for the last 30 years.” Wakamow Valley development After 18 months of working with city administration, businessman Charles Van- den Broek approached council in September, wanting the Official Community Plan (OCP) amended to build a housing development in Wakamow Valley. However, pushback from residents - including the creation of several petitions - led to Vanden Broek withdrawing his application in October. The whole point of the OCP is to allow the community to voice its opinion — which is what it did in this situation — and is why the municipality has this process in place, said Tolmie, adding there is nothing else to say unless the issue returns to council. Elimination of tax increase City council reopened the 2020 budget in the spring and reduced the tax hike to zero per cent to ease the financial burden on residents and businesses. This needed to happen because of what the community was experiencing and because costs could be saved since not all municipal buildings were open, said Tolmie, who thought it would have been unfair to continue in a business-as-usual manner. It was a tough decision to reopen the budget, and something council might have to do again in 2021, he continued. However, the seven council members are elected officials who were chosen to make these SALE S T STAR11th Jan. tough decisions, take responsibility, and pay attention to what is happening locally, provincially, nationally and globally. A positive outlook “I also have to look at some of the positives we have,” Tolmie said, pointing to the bountiful crop grown last year and the importance of potash to the economy as examples. Moose Jaw is also a major transportation hub for rail and trucks, while businesses such as Mosaic Potash, Yara Potash, K&S Potash, CP Rail, Gibson’s Energy refinery, 15 Wing airbase, and Thunder Creek Pork Plant employ thousands of residents. “We’ve been very fortunate because of our location and because of the industries that are necessary to keep other economies going … ,” he said. “We’ve been able to help out in a way that we’re able to get our product out to market.” The year ahead Tolmie said he looked forward in 2021 to continuing the foundational work that was begun last year, pursuing new opportunities, and fostering the community’s entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, council will work hard to ensure taxpayers’ dollars are properly spent, that projects are completed and that new businesses come here. “I’m always optimistic, but I’m also a realist and I know we’re facing challenges,” he continued. “But those challenges are not always going to be here, and so I have to look beyond that, and that’s what I continue to do. “This year will be a year of hope and I will thank the Lord that we are living in a country that looks after each other,” Tolmie added. “I’m proud of our city, I’m proud of our province and I’m proud of our country.” Bud Light $ 24 Pack Cans 800 Off Urban Cellars Moose Jaw is offering some great savings to start the new year with! All Christmas gift packs 21013cc1 10% Off Savings of $300 to $2000 on select wines and spirits 510 Home Street W | 306.694.5112 Follow us on

PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 City ‘totally blindsided’ by proposed location of new school, emails show Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The decision to build the joint-use school in the Westheath neighbourhood “totally blindsided” city administration since that specific location was never mentioned during meetings between municipal and education officials, documents show. Robert Bachmann, board chairman for Prairie South School Division (PSSD), informed Coun. Dawn Luhning in an email on Sept. 23, 2019, that the board of education had held a special meeting that day to approve the proposed location at Westheath. This decision was the culmination of months of planning for a new school on South Hill, a topic that the board had discussed with city council that April. “Together with staff at Holy Trinity (Roman Catholic School Division), the Ministry of Education and SaskBuilds, our Director (of education Tony Baldwin) has recommended Westheath as the location of preference for the new school. Today the Prairie South Board of Education confirmed this recommendation and directed Mr. Baldwin to carry on with the process of land acquisition for the new school,” Bachmann wrote. Prairie South trustees saw the new school as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for both school divisions and Moose Jaw, he continued. The division intended to lobby for space in the new building to include the Family Resource Centre, which was announced for Moose Jaw in 2018 and is temporarily housed in the John Chisholm Alternate School. “Our Board is always willing to meet with City Council to advance this conversation,” Bachmann added. The Moose Jaw Express submitted an access to information (AOI) request to city hall on July 29, 2020, asking for all communications between the City of Moose Jaw and both school divisions and the Ministry of Education about the proposed joint-use school on South Hill. After four months, the municipality sent the documents on Dec. 2. This was 10 days after city council gave both school divisions approval to proceed with the next steps of the project, even though a former PSSD trustee attempted to convince council to reject a report about the project. Surprise! “Totally blindsided going into the meeting today (Sept. 25) on the site selection with the Ministry of Education and Directors of the Boards of Education,” Michelle Sanson, director of planning and development, wrote to communications director Craig Hemingway, city manager Jim Puffalt and city clerk/solicitor Myron Gulka-Tiechko. “I assumed Westheath was the site that we had suggested as the land on Coteau (Street West), but no, it’s land where our approved Concept Plan is for Phases 5 and 6 for residential housing,” she continued. “I have not had one communication regarding this site with anyone from the Ministry of Education or the Boards of Education … . I wasn’t even aware this was a site they were considering for the school.” There are no services or roads to the proposed site, while a new concept plan would have to be created for the area even though the municipality had spent $300,000 and two years developing such a document, she said. Furthermore, city administration had no intent to service this area in 2020 and hadn’t planned anything for phase 6 — the school’s location — for at least five to six years. Sanson suggested that ministry officials submit a formal offer to purchase so city hall could present it to city council, the email said. Those officials told Sanson that they wanted the municipality to start working on the site immediately, but she said that couldn’t happen until council approved the project. “We definitely didn’t budget for this,” she added. “This definitely puts the City in a tough position considering they (education officials) have gone public that this is the site they have selected without even talking to us. They are definitely not wanting to pay for the land either. “They said they need it to happen very quickly.” The Express will write other stories about the emails received as part of AOI, including reactions from city administration and further communications between the parties. No formal talks about Westheath as new school site ‘regrettable,’ letter said Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express After being “totally blindsided” by the news that the joint-use school would be constructed in the Westheath neighbourhood, city administration expressed disappointment to both school divisions about the decision. “It is unfortunate that the city was never formally notified or consulted that this was the favoured site for the proposed new school,” city manager Jim Puffalt wrote in a letter on Oct. 16, 2019, to Prairie South School Division (PSSD) and Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division. “The fact that there was no formal communication between the school divisions and the city, as the landowner, regarding this location prior to the public announcement (on Sept. 24) is regrettable.” The municipality committed publicly to the site’s design as a residential subdivision in 2018 after city council approved a concept plan for the area, Puffalt continued. The school divisions’ announcement was a contradiction of city council’s decisions, while the public communication INTERNET TIMED ONLY issue this posed “is apparent and does not need to be stated.” The consultant whom the divisions hired to complete a study for the best location did not contact city hall about servicing requirements, while the study did not mention that the land was already designated for future residential use, he said. Apart from the lack of communication and “total surprise” of the announcement, there were four issues with the site: • City hall had spent $300,000 and nearly three years on the site’s design, with tender drawings for construction and landscape design in progress • The area was intended as the next residential development; a new school affected the city’s ability to receive net revenue of $2.1 million in lot sales • There is no servicing — roads or utilities — to the site, which means the Ministry of Education would have to pay those costs as the developer • The proposed site was not a dedicated municipal reserve but was zoned for residential development. The Coteau Street PAMBRUN HAY AUCTION West site was a dedicated municipal reserve and had been set aside for the school The Moose Jaw Express submitted an access to information (AOI) request to city hall on July 29, 2020, asking for all communications between the City of Moose Jaw and both school divisions and the Ministry of Education about the proposed joint-use school on South Hill. After four months, the municipality sent the documents on Dec. 2. All the information for these stories comes strictly from the emails that were provided. Oops, our mistake Tony Baldwin, education director for PSSD, and Sean Chase, education director with Holy Trinity, sent a joint email on Oct. 23, 2019, to several municipal and educational officials offering an apology for the lack of communication. “I’m sorry that our process has added challenges for your staff or for city council — we certainly want the opportunity of a new school to be positive for all involved and to honour the work and vision of the City of Moose Jaw,” the email said. The education directors offered to meet with Puffalt and other members of city administration to “discuss common interests moving forward.” The directors suggested that the new school steering committee members also be included, including Kyle Toffan from SaskBuilds, Phil Pearson from the Ministry of Education and Mike Sazynski, the project manager from Colliers International. During a meeting in September with members of city administration, the directors were told they needed to submit a proposal that city hall could review to make a recommendation to city council, the email said. The directors were prepared to talk about the proposal’s framework while providing something more formal later. “We are trying to position Moose Jaw favourably in light of a parallel project that is happening in Regina,” the email added, “and we hope to see both school divisions, the Ministry of Education and the City of Moose Jaw as champions of the new school.” FOR: FRASER SEEDS LTD. Pambrun, Sk. (306) 741-0475 WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27, 2021 - Starting at 1:30 pm. CST. Switzer Auction www.switzerauction.ca Note: Prior viewing by appointment only. Phone (306) 741-0475. There will be no attendance sale day or bale loading. This auction will be “Online Bidding Only”. No bales will be released until they have been paid in full. You will need to have a paid invoice to pickup your purchase. Please go to switzerauction.ca to register for this auction. This auction will be posted approx. 5-7 days in advance of sale day. This auction will be a soft close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. There will be a 3.5% Buyers Premium added to your invoice. 908 1st Cut ROUND ALFALFA HAY BALES 332 2nd Cut ROUND ALFALFA BALES (SITE #1) 1/4 mile North of the Town of Pambrun, Sk. (West Side) (GPS: N49.56.39.02; W107.27.45.09) 332 - 2nd Cut Alfalfa 136 - 1st Cut Alfalfa It is the buyers responsibility to inspect the hay to their satisfaction before buying. All hay sells as is, where is. Terms: E-Transfer or Wire Transfer w/Letter of Guarantee. Sold by the bale. Price includes loading bales until Feb. 10, 2021. Feed test results (SITE #2) Located 2 miles South of Pambrun on as of October 22, 2020 are of Dry matter basis. These bales are #628 Grid Road, 1 mile East (South Side) crimped, solid core, net wrapped. Baled with JD 569 Round Baler. 772 - 1st Cut Alfalfa For more info call Shawn at (306) 741-0475 MORE INFO ON FACEBOOK & OUR WEBSITE: www.switzerauction.ca SWITZER AUCTION (306) 773-4200 Swift Current, Sk. SK. LIC. 914494 Bruce Switzer AB. LIC. 313086 Website: www.switzerauction.ca Glenn Switzer CHURCH & HALVERSON ACCOUNTING LTD. Accounting & Income Tax Services Are you ready?? We are!! New clients are always welcome. We look forward to seeing you soon!! #3 - 15 Lancaster Road, Moose Jaw, SK Phone: 306-691-6633 vicki@churchhalverson.net

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A13 Westheath site offers safest location for new school, letter says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw’s two school divisions and the Ministry of Education chose Westheath for the joint-use school since that location provided the best safety for students and could be easily reconfigured, documents show. Westheath was the most suitable location for several reasons, according to a Dec. 3, 2019 letter that both directors of education in Moose Jaw wrote to city manager Jim Puffalt. Those reasons included the fact that the 34.5-acre site is located in a growing residential neighbourhood; it is a greenfield site that allows for additional services, transportation corridors, site access and configuration that can align with the project’s needs; and adjacent uses — such as an existing school — would not limit the design and construction of the building, The boards of education for Prairie South School Division and Holy Trinity Catholic School division considered other sites such as Westmount and Coteau Street West but dismissed them since: • In Westmount, the surrounding streets could not handle the traffic volumes associated with a 1,000-student school; the adjacent baseball diamonds would have to be decommissioned to build the new school; there would be expenses to remove city trees; accommodations would have to be made for existing on-site development; and the current school would have to remain operational during construction, which would endanger students • On Coteau Street West, the school would be near an industrial zone; there would be safety concerns with the building near an active railway; and the railway line could present noise exposure from passing trains, idling locomotives, shunting, and from compression or “stretching” of trains The letter was part of a package that the Moose Jaw Express received through an access to information request to city hall. The request asked for all communications between the school divisions and municipality concerning the joint-use school on South Hill. While the documents show there was no communication about the site at the start, city council eventually gave both school divisions approval during the Nov. 23, 2020 council meeting to proceed with the project’s next phases. Development proposal In their letter to Puffalt, PSSD education director Tony Baldwin and Holy Trinity education director Sean Chase offered an “innovative solution” to develop the site since they recognized that the City of Moose Jaw doesn’t see itself as a developer. Since the boards of education could not purchase the land, nor could they afford to design or install the site services, the education directors suggested that the municipality sell the entire Westheath parcel with stipulations that the purchaser (developer) must: • Revise the area concept plan to include the school, in dialogue with city hall, the boards and ministry; • Pay development levies of $50,592 per acre to recover all or part of the city’s capital costs for upgrading the infrastructure for the school and residential lots; • Adhere to any other requirements the city may impose. “This scenario offers the best option for the city and boards to advance this development while recovering costs and eliminating out-of-pocket expenses,” the letter said. This also offered several benefits to Moose Jaw, such as: • Providing a safe and viable school that could be a catalyst for community growth • Reducing administrative burden and risks associated with being a developer • Possibly increasing revenue through a sales transaction not anticipated; • Recovering through lot sales the $300,000 that city hall had already invested in that area. Not a peep City hall did not appear to respond to the letter from Chase and Baldwin, according to any of the emails the Express was given. This is likely because city administration was working on the 2020 budget in December 2019. However, based on an email that an independent Moose Jaw journalist received through a separate access to information request, the education directors were working behind the scenes to receive an answer. “Hi folks, not a peep from the City — no response (and) no acknowledgement of any kind,” Baldwin wrote to a group of ministry officials. “I’m wondering about a follow-up to see if they have any questions/thoughts/concerns … . What do you think?” Support from the ministry Clint Repski, the assistant deputy education minister, sent Puffalt a letter on Jan. 22, 2020, offering two options on how the sale process could work. One option included engaging a realtor/brokerage service provider, while a second option included issuing a public expression of interest (EOI) to gauge developer interest and receive proposals for the purchase and development of the land. The steering committee believed the second option was best and offered “the greatest opportunity to advance this project with no obligation to proceed with the sale,” Repski said. The first phase would include creating a road map and learning the initial market interest, followed by preparing the EOI and then managing the process to post and advertise it. This three-stage process would start on Feb. 3 and close on April 10. Mike Sazynski, vice-president of Colliers Project Leaders, sent Puffalt a letter on Feb. 5 reaffirming Repski’s letter and laying out the implementation process so that “favourable outcomes for all parties” could be realized. Meetings between parties The education officials met with city administration on Feb. 20, 2020, to further discuss the project, with Sazynski summarizing the meeting in an email on Feb. 21. In particular, city hall made it clear that it wanted to recoup $2.5 million from the sale of the Westheath property and lot sales. “… the market will ultimately dictate the value,” Sazynski wrote. “(P)arties agreed that a lesser value would be a decision of council and may be considered if appropriate detail is provided and the best interests of the city are represented.” City hall also confirmed that the development levy would be $50,592 per acre for off-site services only, while all other costs inside the parcel would be the developer’s responsibility. Money, money, money In an email on April 28, 2020, to Michelle Sanson, director of planning and development, Sazynski asked if it was OK to release the expression of interest in its final form. The goal was to release it on April 30, with a closing date of May 22. In response, Sanson wondered if it was clear in the EOI that the development levies were included in the $2.5 million revenue goal. Sazynski replied that those levies were included in that hoped-for number. The only financial portion that was variable was the $15,000 per acre “for the dirt,” while other costs were assumed to be “sunk costs.” Hertz is here to get you back on the road or around town. Located inside the CARSTAR Moose Jaw. 8 McKenzie Lane 306-694-2020 Registered Trademark of Hertz System, Inc., Used Under License. ©2020 Hertz System, Inc. ®

PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 Developers’ disinterest in new school led to new agreement among projectJason partners, emails show G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City hall and its education partners were forced to pursue a new development option for the joint-use school in Westheath after only one proponent submitted an expression of interest, which eventually led to a memorandum of understanding among the parties, documents show. “We expected a greater response, but as Mike (Sazynski, vice-president of Colliers Project Leaders) expressed during yesterday’s (May 21, 2020) call, this is a difficult time for this type of request. Please take the appropriate time to review the proposal and consider if this could be a solution to further explore,” Tara Hecker, project manager with Colliers Project Leaders, said in a May 22, 2020 email to members involved in the project. The reasons for the one submission were a slow market and the coronavirus pandemic’s effects, a separate email said. Low score Michelle Sanson, director of planning and development at city hall, told Sazynski in a May 28, 2020 email that her team had completed an evaluation of the expression of interest that Link Developments had submitted. “There may be some potential, but they scored fairly low. We would need a lot more information before considering them to be a viable developer,” she said. “They do not show much experience, and financial wherewithal is not demonstrated. They are more of an investment company than a developer. Most of their experience is from the advisory team and not the leads.” According to the evaluation, Link Developments received an average score of 63.7 points out of a possible 100. The lowest score was 53 points and the highest was 71 points. In response, on June 2, 2020, Sazynski acknowledged that it was “back to the drawing board” to find a developer. However, “the Boards are (still) clear that this is the only land that would allow them to deliver on their goals of a safe and accessible school,” while pursuing another site would cost the Ministry of Education “considerable money.” “We are confident the school will be built here and that the City will be compensated appropriately,” he added. On June 4, 2020, the land development committee met to discuss the issue, with Sazynski providing a summary in the post-meeting minutes. The thoughts about Link Developments were: • It had limited experience in projects of this size; • It had no experience delivering public projects; • It was more of an investment firm than a developer; • It had an innovative solution to acquire the land, build the school and develop residential lots. The committee also agreed there were two options available: issue a new request for proposals for the project or abandon the expression of interest (EOI) and find a new agreement with the city, ministry and school boards. A new approach On June 18, 2020, Sazynski emailed Sanson and other education partners to say the project steering committee had chosen to abandon the EOI process and subsequent procurement. Almost a month later, on July 6, 2020, Rory Jensen with the ministry informed city manager Jim Puffalt that the ministry had created a memorandum of understanding. Furthermore, the ministry and school division officials wanted to present the MOU to city council in July. “Michelle, I think they may be making the pitch for servicing the 40 lots in exchange for the city allowing this to occur,” Puffalt wrote on July 7. “Although this sounds interesting, I would think we would want them to spe- 21013ge0 cifically spell out their commitment in the MOU,” Sanson replied. “From a business perspective, this may be positive if that is their clear intent.” ‘Tone’ of MOU troubling Sanson later recommended in a July 14, 2020 email that the MOU not be signed since there were outstanding issues that needed to be addressed. The “tone of this MOU” was not in residents’ best interests, while she also didn’t think the municipality would receive 35 serviced lots due to the school’s location on the site. “From a larger perspective, it’ll be the City that gets the complaints for years to come if this area becomes a mess,” Sanson said. “I think it’s important that we frame the bigger picture for Council, instead of trying to estimate revenue generation … there are just too many unknowns at this time.” Puffalt replied that the ministry would service Wellington Drive at its cost and loop the underground infrastructure pipelines since city hall does not allow leaving dead ends. The ministry would also pay the offsite levies, the city’s sunk costs, and provide serviced lots. Officials from both Moose Jaw school divisions and the ministry later met with city council during the closed portion of the executive committee meeting on July 27, 2020. These talks likely contributed to the finalization of an MOU that city administration presented during the Sept. 7, 2020, regular council meeting. Council officially approved the MOU during its regular meeting on Nov. 23, 2020, allowing both school divisions to proceed with the next phase of the project.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A15 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Outdoor rinks throughout city expected to be open this week Cooler weather expected to help crews finish off flooding in coming days Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express If things go according to plan and the weather cooperates, folks looking to go for a skate on outdoor rinks in Moose Jaw will have plenty of options upcoming. City of Moose Jaw recreation services manager Scott Osmachenko said late last week that crews are hard at work all over the city getting skating rinks in shape and with cooler weather on the horizon, those efforts will pay off quickly. As of Jan. 7, the Wakamow Oval and Moose Square (600 Block Stadacona St. W) are both fully open, as is the community association rink at Kinsmen West Park on Meier Drive. “I’ve been in contact with crews around town and they’re saying they could have the lights on six more rinks (Thursday night),” Osmachenko said. “Optimistically, looking at the forecast, we should have them all up this week. That’s what we’re planning on right now.” Normally, outdoor rinks would have been open at the end of December. But with the exceptionally mild weather through the early days of January and daytime highs well above freezing, things have taken a bit more time. “It’s almost like a heat lamp is basically what happens,” Osmachenko said. “The progress is tough when it melts; you put water on it, it melts; you put more on, it melts again. So this past week was almost a wash, when you get up to five, six degrees in a day it’s definitely tough to build Youngsters were out enjoying the Moose Square rink on Stadacona Street West on Thursday night. ice. Lights on at your local rink means all is good to go -- the surface is level, there are no large cracks and no grass showing. Things are as safe as they can be, and the public is welcome to throw on the blades and throw down a few circuits. The reason the rinks take a bit of time to put together is directly related to the above: the procedure to make things as smooth as possible and as safe as possible. The process starts with preparation in the fall, where the grass is cut down, the surface is made as level as possible, the boards are straight and no nails are sticking out, everything to make the flooding portion go smoothly. From there, it’s up to the weather once the hoses are turned on. “The water soaks into the ground, but once the ground freezes it allows us to build ice, and that’s a bit of a process,” Osmachenko said. “You can’t do too much at a time or it cracks on you. So there are a lot of smaller layers of ice to build up a quality surface.” That involves the use of two crews, one that snowblows everything clean and the other coming out to flood. Hoses are removed from the shack, rolled out, the ice surface flooded and then they’re back again the next day to do it all over again. The process can take a few weeks, especially if it’s really nice out. Once the lights are on, rink supervisors will be on hand for three days a week or more at eight rinks in the city, with hours being posted on their website at moosejaw.ca/parks-recreation-cult ure/outdoor-rinks-crokicurl/. And, of course, there are special regulations in place due to COVID-19. Only 30 people are allowed on a sheet at a time, with no hockey allowed and the nets being kept in storage for now. If things are crowded, skaters are asked to wear masks and keep close to their household group. In the end, Osmachenko is hoping plenty of participants will make use of the rinks in the coming months, especially given the push toward outdoor activities. “Through the summer we noticed how popular outdoor recreation was with COVID, so we were anticipating another busy winter again and that’s why we’re trying our best to get things ready,” he said. “You wouldn’t think it would be plus-5 and raining in January, but that’s how it is and we’re just working around it.” For the latest information, which rinks are open and rules and regulations, be sure to visit the City of Moose Jaw website. WE ARE HERE TO HELP! Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE DELIVERY FACTORY OUTLET FREE THE WEARHOUSE Moose Jaw’s Source for News TIP TOP ROOFING Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm This Weeks Events: Sat January 16, RCL Meat Draw 3:00pm Are you a veteran, serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces or RCMP, or a family member of one? Join the Legion today and meet like minded individuals and help support your fellow veterans Contact us at: 306-692-5453 OR royalcanadianlegion59@gmail.com Lest We Forget 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 $25 or more (before tax) Dine In | Take Out | Delivery Offer -Tap & E-Transfer ONLINE COMING SOON 23 High St E, 306-692-6066 Wednesday - Sunday 11am-8pm Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! & Crestview Cabinets Kitchen Design Ltd. Fibreglass Shingles Laminate Shingles 3 Tab Shingles Flat Roofing Metal Roofing FOR EVERYTHING PRINTED MOOSE JAW’S MOST AFFORDABLE PRINTING COMPANY Work Guaranteed Free Estimates Government Grants sales@mjvexpress.com City & Country 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com Insurance Claims 306-694-1322 COLLIN SCHOFFER 306.694.6336 • (C) 306.631.5975 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! COMMUNITY DISPLAY ADS Put your message in front of loyal visitors every day! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com PRINT ADS Connect with your audience with some of the most trusted newspapers! For your ! mpaigns media ca UNIT Y COMM Y ADS DISPLAmessage l Put your of loya nt in fro every day! visitors 322 4-1 or 306m-6jv9express.com.co m sales@ oosejawtoday m ritchie@ 306-694-1322 WE ARE OPEN! Mon to Fri 8:00 - 6:00 Call 306-691-0080 306-630-4375 To make an appointment 888 Main St N Moose Jaw BIG BAY Moose Jaw’s Source for News STORAGE INC. A+ 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CABINETS New Kitchen, Bath and Bedroom Cabinets! Or refinishing your old cabinets to look like New! Custom Counter Tops! Free Estimates! Call or text Dave today sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com Garage Sale January 16, 11am-3pm • On-site parking • Security cameras • Remote overhead door • Each bay contains bathroom Located at 822 & 830 Snyder Rd, Moose Jaw Contact Trevor at (306) 630-9137 For your media campaigns! PROGRAMMATIC ADS Real-time digital advertising branded specifically for your business! SOCIAL MEDIA ADS Creatives presented through your trusted social media channels sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com 306-694-1322 306-694-1322 Professional Digital Marketing Services! 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! SPONSORED CONTENT Premium content in a journalistic style that builds brand trust & credibility 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com

PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Get even more local news online at: Moose Jaw’s Peters signs with Oil Kings Former Prairie Hockey Academy standout and current AAA Warriors forward newest member of WHL squad Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product Ethan Peters signs his WHL standard player agreement with the Edmonton Oil Kings Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product Ethan Peters is the newest member of the Edmonton Oil Kings. Peters, 17, signed a standard player agreement with the Western Hockey League franchise on Jan. 4 and will join the team for training camp when the WHL returns to play in the near future. A standard player agreement includes a number of benefits, with one of the most important seeing WHL players entering their team’s scholarship fund, which offers a year of post-secondary education paid for by the team for every year they play in the league. Peters, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound defenceman, is currently practicing with the Moose Jaw AAA Warriors as they remain in a holding pattern due to the pause on hockey league activities amid the ongoing pandemic. In six games with the Warriors this season, Peters recorded five assists, and is coming off a 2019-20 campaign that saw him score six goals and 21 points in 27 games. “We are excited to sign Ethan to a WHL SPA and welcome him to the Oil Kings Program,” said Oil Kings president of hockey operations and general manager Kirt Hill. “He brings a well-rounded game, which includes a high hockey IQ, good puck skills and a high compete level. We’re confident he will continue to work on developing his game and he’ll be an exceptional player and person for our program. We look forward to seeing Ethan when hockey resumes.” That scholarship program will likely come in handy for Peters -- prior to joining the Warriors, he played two seasons for the Prairie Hockey Academy and was recognized by the Canadian Sport School Hockey League as the Elite 15 Scholastic Player of the Year in 2019 addition to being named to the All-Academic team that season. On the ice with the Cougars, Peters put up three goals and 30 points in the 201718 campaign prior to PHA joining the CSSHL. During his Elite 15 campaign the following year, Peters racked up four goals and 18 points before tacking on two goals and five points in six playoff games. Peters was an undrafted player eligible for the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft. The Oil Kings added him to their protected list in September 2018, following a strong summer and start to the 2018-19 season. Kraft Hockeyville 2021 nominations underway Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express It was only a few months ago that Kraft Hockeyville captured the imagination of Saskatchewan residents and saw much of the province rally behind the community of Pense in their bid to win the prestigious title. The community of just over 500 people located 28 minutes east of Moose Jaw just off the Trans-Canada Highway received tons of support with their bid to receive the $250,000 top prize for upgrades to their hockey arena. Not only did media organizations throw their support behind the bid -- with newspapers and radio stations making get-out-the-vote pleas for the Pense Memorial Rink a regular feature -- you had the likes of Noodle Boy, none other than City of Moose Jaw director of engineering Bevan Harlton, drawing all sorts of attention with his antics and unique costume. In the end, Pense lost out to Twillingate, Nfld and received $25,000 from the contest towards the $300,000plus needed to upgrade their rink. The story didn’t end there, though, as donations continued to pour in, and eventually, in late October, it was revealed they’d raised over $301,000 and would be able to move forward with their planned repairs. Now it’s time to begin the whole process all over again. Kraft Hockeyville 2021 officially opened voting on Monday, Jan. 4 and will accept nominations through Feb. 14 at 10:59 p.m. Moose Jaw time. “For many communities, hockey is more than a sport and being crowned the Kraft Hockeyville champion is more than a title,” says Matt Bruce, senior brand manager for Kraft Heinz Canada in a press release. “It represents a passion, a way to con- LET US WELCOME YOU HOME nect and feel like their community is part of something bigger. We love seeing that excitement come through every year in the nomination stories, the local and now virtual rallies and the NHL preseason game. The Kraft Hockeyville legacy is a powerful tool to ignite community spirit, which feels more necessary than ever after a challenging year for all Canadians.” Communities looking to take their shot at the $250,000 and hosting an NHL pre-season game should submit their nomination story online at krafthockeyville.ca before the Feb. 14 deadline. As an example, the community of Dinsmore, Sask. has already put together a Community Rally Page in support of their arena, which is in dire need of repairs to its roof and structural components. Once the nomination period closes, judging will take place from Feb. 15 through Mar. 19, after which the Top Four announcement will be made on Mar. 20. The final four will have a chance to rally voters until Apr. 9 at 9 a.m., when 33 hours of online voting will take place, ending on Apr. 10 at 5 p.m. The contest winner will be announced on Saturday, Apr. 10. For more information on the contest, and to put together a nomination of your own, be sure to visit krafthockeyville.ca. Image taken prior to Covid 1801 Meier Dr, Moose Jaw 306-694-4744 @espritlifestyle www.espritlifestyle.com It’s hard to forget how the province rallied around Pense in the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville bid. Will Saskatchewan have another final-four contestant this time around?

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A17 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Moose Jaw Warriors feature 15 former players in NHL training camps Fans of the Moose Jaw Warriors will have plenty of players to cheer for as the National Hockey League kicks their training camps into high gear over the next week. A total of 15 players from the local Western Hockey League franchise are taking the ice across the league, ranging from established veterans looking to put together all-star seasons to youngsters looking to finally break into the league, and everything in between. Here’s a quick look at who is where, and how things are looking coming off of last season. Dylan McIlrath - Detroit Red Wings, 28 McIlrath played for the Warriors for four seasons from 2008-09 through 2011-12. Drafted 10th overall by the New York Rangers in 2010, McIlrath has played parts of six NHL seasons with New York, Florida and Detroit. He’s played 66 NHL games in that time, scoring three times, five points and racking up 121 penalty minutes. McIlrath suited up for 16 games with Detroit last season and had no points. He spent the majority of the campaign with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, playing 44 games and picking up eight assists and 73 PIMs. Joel Edmundson - Montreal Canadiens, 27 Edmundson played three seasons with the Warriors from 2010-11 through 2012-13 and was drafted in the second round, 46th overall, by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft. He broke into the NHL in 2015-16 with the Blues and won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019. In six NHL seasons, Edmundson has played 337 games, scoring 20 goals and 72 points along with 320 PIMs. Last season, Edmundson played 68 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, scoring seven times and putting up 20 points. He was traded to the Canadiens in the off-season. Brayden Point --Tampa Bay Lightning, 24 A Warriors standout for five seasons from 2011-12 through 2015-16, Point was drafted in the third round, 79th overall by Tampa Bay in 2014 and is considered one of the top players in the NHL, having scored 41 goals and 92 points in the 2018-19 season and helping lead the Lightning to the 2020 Stanley Cup. In five seasons, 295 games, Points has 116 goals and 262 points. Last season, Point played 66 games, scoring 25 goals and 64 points.He signed a three-year extension worth $6.75M per year in 2019. Morgan Rielly - Toronto Maple Leafs, 26 Rielly played three seasons for the Warriors from 2010-11 through 2012-13 and was drafted by the Maple Leafs fifth overall in the 2012 entry draft. Since then, he’s become one of the top defenceman in the NHL and is an assistant captain with the Leafs. In eight seasons, he’s played 517 games, scoring 54 goals and 270 points. Last season he played 47 games, scoring three goals and 27 points.Rielly signed a sixyear contract extension in 2016 and has wore the ‘A’ the last four seasons. Brett Howden - New York Rangers, 22 Howden played four seasons in Moose Jaw from 2014-15 through 2017-18 and was drafted in the first round, 27th overall by Tampa Bay. He was traded to the Rangers in the 2018 season and has played the last two campaigns in New York, suiting up for 136 games and scoring 15 goals and 42 points. Last season, Howden played 70 games, Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express scoring nine goals and 19 points. Tanner Jeannot - Nashville Predators, 23 Jeannot’s hard work with the Warriors for four seasons from 2014-15 through 2017-18 saw him signed as a free agent by Nashville after his overage season. He played two seasons with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, playing 94 games and scoring 12 goals and 31 points. Last season was split between Milwaukee, where he played 57 games and had five goals and 20 points, along with three games with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, where he put up four goals and five points. In five games with the Everblades this season, Jeannot had three goals and six points. Brayden Tracey - Anaheim Ducks, 20 Tracey played two and a half seasons with the Warriors from in 2017-18 through 2019-20, and was traded to the Victoria Royals in a blockbuster trade deadline deal last season. Tracey was drafted by the Ducks in the first round, 29th overall, in 2019. He played 52 games in total last season between Moose Jaw and Victoria, scoring 21 goals and 62 points. Dryden Hunt - Arizona Coyotes, 25 Hunt played one season with the Warriors in 2015-16, but emerged as a standout with 116 points. He signed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers after that season. Hunt has split the last three seasons between Florida and the Springfield Thunderbirds, playing 63 NHL games and scoring three goals and 15 points, as well as 214 AHL games with 72 goals and 150 points. He signed a one-year deal with the Coyotes this past off-season. Brayden Burke - Arizona Coyotes, 24 Burke played two seasons with the Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and was one of the league’s top scorers both seasons. He signed with the Coyotes after his overage season and has played the last two years with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.In that time, Burke has played 118 games, scoring 34 goals and 85 points. Ryan Stanton, 31 A defensive stalwart for the Warriors from 2006-07 through 2009-10, Stanton signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010 after his overage season. Since that time, Stanton has played parts of five NHL seasons, playing 120 games and scoring four goals and 27 points, most recently with the Vancouver Canucks and including stops with the Blackhawks and Washington Capitals. Stanton has spent the last six seasons in the AHL and has played 10 seasons total in the league with 479 games, 24 goals and 121 points. Kale Clague - Los Angeles Kings, 22 Clague joined the Warriors for the second half of the 2017-18 season at the trade deadline. He was drafted in the second round, 51st overall in the 2016 NHL Draft as a member of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Clague is signed by the Kings and payed four games in L.A. in 2019-20. The majority of his time the past two campaigns hasbeen spent with the Ontario Reign of the AHL, where he had eight goals and 25 points last year. Noah Gregor - San Jose Sharks, 22 Gregor played for the Warriors from 201516 through the first half of 2017-18 before being traded to Victoria. Drafted in the fourth round, 111th overall by San Jose in 2016, Gregor returned to the WHL for his Brayden Point raises the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. overage season and helped lead the Prince Albert Raiders to the 2019 WHL championship. Gregor split last season between the Sharks and AHL San Jose Barracuda. He score three goals and five points in 28 games in the NHL, seven goals and 19 points in 25 AHL games. Jayden Halbgewachs - San Jose Sharks, 23 Halbgewachs played four seasons with the Warriors from 2014-15 through 201718, recording back-to-back 100-point plus campaigns in the 19- and 20-yearold campaigns to go along with tying the franchise single-season goal scoring mark with 70 goals in his overage year. Halbgewachs signed with San Jose during his record-tying campaign and spent the last two seasons with the Barracuda, playing 119 games and scoring 32 goals and 70 points. Last season he had 19 goals and 35 points in 55 games. Travis Hamonic - Vancouver Canucks, 30 Hamonic played four seasons with the Warriors from 2006-08 through 2009-10 before joining the Brandon Wheat Kings Joel Edmundson is in camp with the Montreal Canadiens. in a trade deadline deal. Drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round, 53rd overall in 2008, Hamonic spent seven seasons with the Islanders and the last three campaigns with the Calgary Flames. In 11 NHL seasons, Hamonic has played 637 games, scoring 37 goals and 188 points. Last season in Calgary he played 50 games and scored three goals and 12 points before opting out of the rest of the campaign in order to protect his daughter from potentially catching COVID-19. Hamonic signed a pro tryout contract on Jan. 3 with the Canucks. Jett Woo - Vancouver Canucks, 20 Woo played three seasons with the Warriors from 2016-17 through 2018-19 and was traded to the Calgary Hitmen in the 2019 off-season. A regular on Hockey Canada teams, Woo was drafted in the second round, 37th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Woo played last season in Calgary with the Hitmen, putting up seven goals and 46 points in 64 games. 21013bs5

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 SportS HigHligHtS d BASKETBALL Thursday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors. Friday 9:30 p.m. NET NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers. Saturday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers. Tuesday 8:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz. e FOOTBALL Saturday 7:15 p.m. WDIV NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills. k HOCKEY Sunday 7:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets. Monday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors. THURSDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 Tuesday 6:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins. 9:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings. Wednesday 6:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs. SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Au suivant (N) Prière de ne pas envoyer Les Denis Drolet Le téléjournal (N) MacGyver (N) The New Reality (N) Border Sec. Border Sec. Global News at 10 (N) Shark Tank (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Figure Skating U.S. Championships - Ladies Free. (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Coronation marketplace Anyone’s The Nature of Things (N) The National (N) MacGyver (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods Two Men Late-Colbert Shark Tank (N) (:01) 20/20 (N) News J. Kimmel “Love in the Forecast” (2020) Cindy Busby. Hudson & Rex “Manhunt” Mobile MD Mobile MD NBA Basketball: Mavericks at Bucks NBA Basketball: Clippers at Kings NHL Hockey: Penguins at Flyers Sportsnet Central (N) NBA Basketball: Pelicans at Lakers Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) ›› “You Got Served” (2004) Marques Houston. Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office “Here and Now” (2018) (6:45) ››› “Role Models” (2008) (:25) ›› “The Great Outdoors” (1988) Black Sails “XVIII.” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé “More to Love: The Real You” (N) 90 Day Fiancé (N) 90 Day Reclaimed Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Aussie Gold Hunters (N) Highway Thru Hell Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Goldbergs Sheldon ››› “Charade” (1963, Suspense) Cary Grant. ›››› “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956) ››› “Twister” (1996, Action) Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. ››› “Twister” (1996) Helen Hunt. (6:00) NHRA Drag Racing Las Vegas. NHRA in 30 Drone Racing “Art of Racing” (:15) “Ask Dr. Ruth” (2019) Ruth Westheimer. “Ride Like a Girl” (2019) (6:15) “The White Crow” (2018) RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (:35) RuPaul’s Drag Race Flight “Corporate Animals” (7:55) “The Souvenir” (2019) Honor Swinton Byrne. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” State-Play (:45) ››› “61” (2001, Docudrama) Thomas Jane, Barry Pepper. Espookys Espookys SATURDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets. 9:30 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers. Monday 8:00 p.m. NET NHL Hockey Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers. District 31 Infoman (N) 1res fois (N) Enquête (N) Le téléjournal (N) Call-Mother Superstore Neighbor The Unicorn Private Eyes (N) Global News at 10 (N) Sheldon B Positive Call Me Kat Big Bang Law & Order: SVU Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Mr. Mayor Superstore Law & Order: SVU Dateline NBC News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Clydesdale: Saving the Greatest Horse (N) The National (N) Sheldon B Positive (:01) Mom The Unicorn (:02) Star Trek: Discovery Two Men Late-Colbert Celebrity Wheel The Chase (N) The Hustler (N) News J. Kimmel Hell’s Kitchen (N) (:01) Mom Mom Mom Mom Mobile MD Mobile MD NBA Basketball: Hornets at Raptors NBA Basketball: Warriors at Nuggets NHL Hockey Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets. (N) NHL Hockey Sportsnet Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Pandora Goldbergs Seinfeld Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office “Greek Wedding” (6:40) ›› “Fubar” (:05) ››› “Lethal Weapon” (1987) Mel Gibson. “Lethal Weapon 2” (1989) The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Bitchin’ Rides (N) Street Outlaws: Fastest in America “NOLA vs. Iowa” NOLA hits the streets. (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld ››› “The Old Maid” (1939, Drama) (:45) ››› “Old Acquaintance” (1943) Bette Davis. Wise Girl ›››› “Forrest Gump” (1994, Comedy-Drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. ››› “Fargo” (1996) NASCAR Gander RV Greatest Races: NASCAR From June 22, 1996. (6:15) ›› “Greta” (2018) ›› “Yesterday” (2019) Himesh Patel, Lily James. Two Weeks Letterkenny Miss Bala (:20) › “The Turning” (2020, Horror) “Radioactive” (2019) Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley. (6:25) Laurel Canyon (7:50) › “Head Full of Honey” (2018) Nick Nolte. ››› “Harriet” (2019) “James vs. His” (:10) “Welcome to Chechnya” (2020, Documentary) 30 Coins “The Mirror” FRIDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO Thursday Saturday 6:00 p.m. CBKT NHL Hockey Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators. NET NHL Hockey Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers. 9:00 p.m. CBKT NET NHL Hockey Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames. 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 En direct de l’univers (N) Deuxième chance Belgravia Téléjour. Humanité The New Security Private Eyes Departure “Survivor” News Ransom NFL Football AFC or NFC Divisional Round: Teams TBA. (N) To Be Announced (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network (:15) NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills. (N) News NHL Hockey: Maple Leafs at Senators NHL Hockey Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames. To Be Announced Two Men Two Men Celebrity Wheel The Chase For Life News ThisMinute (6:00) NHL Hockey Teams TBA. (N) Hudson & Rex “Manhunt” Shadow of Dumont NBA Basketball: Hornets at Raptors NBA Basketball: Hawks at Trail Blazers NHL Hockey Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers. NHL Hockey Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames. Corner Gas Pop Life Biggest & Baddest Hellfire Heroes Flashpoint “Terror” Mystery 101 “Dead Talk” Amy suspects foul play. Matchmaker Mysteries A romance writer is murdered. (5:15) “Les Misérables” (7:55) ››› “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) ››› “3:10 to Yuma” 3’s Comp. 3’s Comp. Frasier Frasier Frasier Frasier The Office The Office My 600-Lb. Life Thederick is housebound. (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) Dr. Pimple Popper Construc Construc Construc Construc North Woods Law North Woods Law Big Bang Big Bang Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ›››› “The Searchers” (1956) John Wayne. (:15) ››› “Along Came Jones” (1945, Western) ›› “Caddyshack” (1980, Comedy) Chevy Chase. ››› “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986) Alan Ruck NASCAR Gander RV NHRA Drag Racing Las Vegas. (6:00) “Vita & Virginia” (7:55) ››› “1917” (2019, War) George MacKay. “Locked Down” (2010) (5:30) Shaft “Wild Nights With Emily” (2018) “Ladies in Black” (2018) Julia Ormond. (6:40) ››› “Les misérables” (2019) “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” “The Call of the Wild” Recount (:25) “Moonlight Sonata” (2009, Drama) Real Time With Bill Maher The Plot Against America SUNDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 La facture Toute la vie (N) 5e rang (N) Le téléjournal (N) NCIS “Sunburn” (N) NCIS (N) FBI: Most Wanted (N) Global News at 10 (N) The Resident (N) This Is Us “There” (N) (:01) Weakest Link (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Zoey’s-Playlist This Is Us “There” (N) (:01) Nurses (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Kim 22 Minutes Baroness Humour The National (N) NCIS “Sunburn” (N) NCIS (N) FBI: Most Wanted (N) Two Men Late-Colbert ››› “Cinderella” (2015, Children’s) Cate Blanchett. Call-Mother Conners News J. Kimmel Hudson & Rex (N) Mom Mom Mom Mom Brainfood SC Decade SC (N) NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz. (N) SportsCent. NHL Hockey: Capitals at Penguins Sportsnet NHL Hockey: Avalanche at Kings Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Criminal Minds ››› “Cinderella” Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office ›› “Miss Congeniality” (6:40) ›› “Into the Forest” (2015) (:25) ›› “The Scorpion King” (2002) “Apocalypse” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 7 Little Johnstons (N) My Big Fat Fabulous Life Unpolished (N) Unexpected Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (N) Gold Rush (N) Heavy Rescue: 401 (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ›› “Smilin’ Through” (1932) Norma Shearer. ›››› “Adam’s Rib” (1949) Spencer Tracy. ›››› “Forrest Gump” (1994, Comedy-Drama) Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. ››› “Air Force One” Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Racing Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross: Quebec City, QC, Day 2. (6:00) ››› “Shazam!” (:15) “Ride Like a Girl” (2019) Teresa Palmer. “Locked Down” (2010) (:15) ›› “The Sun Is Also a Star” (2019, Romance) ›› “Little” (2019, Comedy) Regina Hall, Issa Rae. (6:35) ›› “Seberg” (2019, Biography) (:20) “Bulletproof 2” (2020) Kirk Fox Shameless (6:20) “No Good Deed” Number (:20) “Siempre, Luis” (2020) Women of Troy WEDNESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SPORTS 9:00 District 31 Trop (N) Une autre histoire (N) Les pays d’en haut (N) Le téléjournal (N) 9-1-1 The Wall (N) Bull “To Save a Life” (N) Global News at 10 (N) Big Bang Bob Heart 9-1-1: Lone Star The Good Doctor (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Ellen’s Game of Games The Wall (N) Weakest Link (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Murdoch Mysteries (N) Frankie Drake Mysteries The National (N) Neighbor Bob Heart Let’s Make a Bull “To Save a Life” (N) Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelor (N) The Good Doctor (N) News J. Kimmel The Bachelor (N) Mom Mom Brainfood NBA Basketball Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors. NBA Basketball: Warriors at Lakers Misplays Central NHL Hockey Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers. (N) Sportsnet Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) ›› “Assassin’s Creed” (2016) Michael Fassbender. Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office Bull “The Necklace” (6:40) “In a World ...” (:15) ››› “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” Seduced: Inside NXIVM The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper (N) (:01) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) My Feet Are Killing Me Bering Sea Gold (N) Gold Rush: White Water Highway Thru Hell (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ››› “You Got to Move” (1985) (:45) ›› “Freedom on My Mind” (1994, Documentary) ›››› “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. ››› “G.I. Jane” (1997) NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV (5:50) “Monkey Beach” (:05) “Framing John DeLorean” (2019) Alec Baldwin. “Divide and Conquer” (:05) “Sweetness in the Belly” (2019, Drama) ››› “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (:40) Greta (6:40) “Ask Dr. Ruth” (2019) (:25) “Unless” (2016) Catherine Keener. ›› “Yesterday” (2019) (6:25) “Octavio Is Dead” ››› “Recount” (2008) Kevin Spacey, Bob Balaban. 30 Coins “Memories” (N) TUESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 8:30 Découverte Pharmac Tout le monde en parle (N) Téléjour. NCIS: Los Angeles (N) NCIS: New Orleans (N) NCIS News Block (5:30) NFL Football Teams TBA. (N) The Rookie “La Fiera” (N) To Be Announced (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network The Wall To Be Announced Law & Order: SVU News Sports Final Heartland (N) Les Misérables (N) Les Misérables (N) The National (N) NCIS: Los Angeles (N) NCIS: New Orleans (N) NCIS Joel Osteen The World’s Who Wants to Be Card Sharks “202” (N) The Rookie “La Fiera” (N) News ThisMinute Simpsons Mom Card Sharks “202” (N) Great North Family Guy First Response NBA Basketball Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets. (N) SportsCentre (N) NHL Hockey: Blackhawks at Panthers Sportsnet Central (N) NBA Basketball: Pacers at Clippers Corner Gas etalk Corner Gas Corner Gas “The Black Widow Killer” (2018) Erin Karpluk. Matchmaker Mysteries Mystery 101 Research prompts police to revisit case. “Taking a Shot at Love” “Austin Powers” (7:55) ››› “Slap Shot” (1977) Paul Newman. ›› “Bad Words” (2014) 8, Rules 8, Rules Raymond Raymond Raymond Raymond The Unicorn The Unicorn 90 Day Fiancé Mike feels insulted by Natalie. (N) Unexpected (N) 90 Day Fiancé (N) BattleBots Witch Doctor faces off against Kraken. (N) Undercover Billionaire “Three Million Dollar Bet” (N) (5:30) “We’re the Millers” Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (:10) ››› “The Incident” (1967) Tony Musante. ››› “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (2000) George Clooney. ››› “Fury” (2014, War) Brad Pitt. Drag Racing NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV (:15) ››› “Richard Jewell” (2019, Drama) Paul Walter Hauser. The Circus Shameless (N) (6:55) “Charm City Kings” (2020) Jahi Di’Allo Winston. ››› “The King of Staten Island” (2020) Bill Burr (6:05) ››› “Creed II” (2018, Drama) (:20) “Maliglutit” (2016) Karen Ivalu “The Wedding Guest” ›› “Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight” Tiger Tiger (N) MONDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOVIES 8:00 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 L’épicerie Les enfants de la télé (N) La Maison Les mecs Le téléjournal (N) Prodigal Son (N) SEAL Team S.W.A.T. “Good Cop” Global News at 10 (N) The Masked Dancer (N) Conners Goldbergs For Life (N) Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Coroner Quiz (N) The National (N) To Be Announced SEAL Team “In the Blind” S.W.A.T. Two Men Late-Colbert Goldbergs Housewife Conners Call-Mother To Be Announced News J. Kimmel Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) Brainfood All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (N) SportsCentre (N) SportsCentre (N) NHL Hockey: Oilers at Maple Leafs Sportsnet NHL Hockey: Coyotes at Golden Knights Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Criminal Minds Goldbergs Housewife Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office Bull “Dragon Nest: Warriors” (:15) ›› “Yes Man” (2008, Comedy) Jim Carrey. “Rush: Time” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier My 600-Lb. Life “Cindy’s Story” (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters My Feet Are Killing Me Alaska: The Last Frontier (N) Moonshiners (N) Master Distiller Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Murder, She Said” (1961) (:45) ››› “Murder at the Gallop” (:15) “Murder Most Foul” ››› “Twister” (1996, Action) Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. ››› “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) Drone Racing Drone Racing Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race (6:05) › “The Kitchen” (7:50) “The White Crow” (2018) Oleg Ivenko. “Edge of the Knife” (:15) “Backdraft 2” (2019, Action) William Baldwin. Shameless Your Honor “Part Seven” (6:30) ››› “Blinded by the Light” “Wild Nights With Emily” (2018) “Art of Racing” Tokyo “After Truth: Disinformation” ››› “The Swamp” (2001) Mercedes Morán.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A19 FREE PERSONAL CLASSIFIEDS AT: AUTOS For Sale 2013 Chey Trax AWD, excellent condition, low kms $9,500.00 call 306-631-7698 MOTORBIKES & SNOWMOBILES For sale: 1 - 2006 Snowbear trailer - 4 by 8 - 2 ft sides. New take off sides. Wired with lights. Bigger tires on & fenders. Hinge swinging back gate. Phone 306-972-9172 TOOLS & EQUIPMENT For sale: New digital clamp meter voltage DC, AC. New oil fitter strap removal. Ph. 306-9729172 For sale: 2 - 4-1/2 in Mastercraft grinders. Ph 306-9729172 FOR RENT Adults only 2 bedroom 780 sq ft apartment recently painted and up graded. Oak cupboards, new bathroom fixture, carpets in bedrooms. Has stove, fridge & microwave $750 per month plus $750damage deposit. Must have references. No pets, smoking or parties. Utilities included except power. Close to bus stop. South hill location. Contact306-693-3727. For rent: Clean, 1200 sq ft home NE area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, fridge, stove, washer, dryer $1250 per month plus utilities. References and damage deposit required. No pets, no smoking. Contact 306692-6844. Rosewood Co-op housing has a 2 bedroom suite available for couples 50 years and older, rent $785/month,#140 High St E. Moose Jaw. Call 306-6922200 or 692-0179 or email rosewoodhousing @sasktel.net. Check our facebook page. COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY For sale: 2 camera’s. One DXG 518 digital with book & CD tape. One Olympus with book. Ph 306-972-9172 MISCELLANEOUS 45 gallon plastic barrels, great for raised flower beds or rain water- $20 306-681-8749 For sale: 2 spoon holder with 40 spoons. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 pairs of men blue oil drilling new coveralls. Two different sizes 58 & 48. Flame resistance. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 zippo lighters. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: 2 hockey rings. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: powder horn & antique picture - home from the range. Ph 306-972-9172 Square wood crate, 43”x43” $20 306-681-8749 Laptop bag with lots of pockets - $15 306-681-8749 1000L liquid totes, not washed $80, washed $130 306-6818749 HOUSEHOLD ITEMS For sale: Kenmore fridge, 18 CF top freezer. White in colour $100.00. Phone 306-6944999 For sale: Cabinet - 1-1/2 ft wide. 2 ft long. 2-1/2 ft height. 2 shelves & 2 ft by 1 ft opening doors on rollers. Ph 306-9729172 For sale: Hoover wind tunnel vacuum cleaner. Ph 306-9729172 For sale: Desk seiko alarm clock. Ph 306-972-9172 CLOTHING For sale: Regina pocket watch. Swiss made 15 jewels. Working - gold filled - antique. Ph 306972-9172 LAWN & GARDEN For sale: 1 older rotor tiller with 5HP. Briggs & Station motor. Ph 306-972-9172 SPORTS All Canada curling broom - $2 306-681-8749 WANTED Wanted, I am licensed gun buyer paying cash for unwanted guns and ammunition, Moose Jaw, Regina, and surrounding area. Call or text 306-6414447 Wanted a Stihl Chainsaw running or not. Call or text with model number to 306-6414447 I am looking for a John Deere LA tractor or parts, in any condition, Call or text 306-641-4447 Free pickup of your unwanted snowblowers, tillers, generators, ice augers, chainsaws, or any other yard and garden equipment, in Moose Jaw and area. Call or text 1-306-6414447 I am looking for a lever or pump 22 rifle, and a smaller 22 bolt action rifle in either 22LR or Magnum, and a 410 shotgun. Call or text 1-306-641-4447 Tractors. I pay cash for tractors up to 50 HP running or not, and 3 point hitch equipment. Call or text 1-306-641-4447 Will pick up any non working automotive/garden tractor batteries 306-681-8749 SERVICES Will pick up, move, haul and deliver any furniture in and around Moose Jaw - $40 and up 306681-8749 Will do general painting & contracting. Interior & exterior. Free estimations. 30 years experience. Phone 306-972-9172 Will fix & sell Lewis cattle oilers. Ph 306-972-9172 Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw - $40/load and up 306-681-8749 Will pick up, move, haul and deliver appliances anywhere in and around Moose Jaw and area- $40 and up 306-6818749 PERSONAL CONNECTIONS Thank you, thank you, thank you to the couple who bought my Birthday supper December 29th at Montana’s and my Husband’s supper too. It was a complete surprise. I didn’t thank you, we were watching FOR SALE Juditta Built-In-Space wheel chair model B-30. Paid $450000, in good condition. the hockey game on TV over your table. I want to thank you very much. - Ann Got something you need to sell? Trying to find something special? classifieds@ mjvexpress.com Asking $85000 Call 306-692-6263 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Miller Express sign Michell College infielder Diaz Massachusetts product brings impressive hitting numbers into first WCBL campaign Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Miller Express infielder Anthony Diaz in action with Mitchell College last season. Mitchellathletics. com photo The Moose Jaw Miller Express continued to fill out their roster with adding on another big bat in the process. The Express announced the signing of Anthony Diaz from Mitchell College, the NCAA Division III New England Collegiate Conference squad that’s the alma mater of Millers head coach Eric Marriott. Diaz, who hails from Holyoke, Mass., is entering his senior year and has shown an ability to put the bat on the ball in his two seasons with the Mariners, racking up a .321 average on nine hits and three dou- Boorah My family and I would like to thank all our friends in Moose Jaw and area for their thoughtful cards, texts, phone calls, flowers and donations sent in David’s honour. I have read your comments over and over and am very touched by your kind words. Thank you so much! When our family is able to gather, we will have a private service for David. He will be laid to rest, as he requested, on Vancouver Island. It was the place he loved most. Laura Boorah bles in the eight games Mitchell College played before the 2019-20 campaign was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That included a five-game hitting streak to end the campaign, where he put up eight of his nine hits. All told, Diaz finished with four RBI and five runs scored to go along with a .757 on base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS). In 2018-19, Diaz saw action in 25 games and hit .299 with a .746 OPS, hitting one home run and knocking in 12 runs while scoring 13 himself. Diaz will suit up for Mitchell College in their upcoming NECC spring season before joining the Miller Express -- and he’ll be joined there by a pair of players familiar to Miller Express fans. Pitcher Jeff Nicolosi is entering his senior season with the club and was recently announced as one of the Express returnees, while junior outfielder Dougie DelaCruz also saw action with Moose Jaw last season. The Miller Express open their 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League campaign on May 28 when they host the Medicine Hat Mavericks at Ross Wells Park. Better Water Solutions for your entire home. LAWN CARE & WINDOW CLEANING Better water for better living High quality water delivered to your home or office Better water brings out the best in your family 306.693.0606 270 Caribou St. W. www.culligan.com FAST, RELIABLE REASONABLE 306-631-8014 MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN

PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 In Memoriam BEHARRY Amos Beharry was born April 22nd 1929 at Plantation Port Mourant, Guyana. He passed away on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021. He was one of eight brothers and four sisters. He was educated at Rose Hall Catholic School then Corentyne High School where he got the London Junior & Cambridge certificate. He then entered the Guyana Teacher’s Training College where he graduated with the teacher’s first class certificate. He started teaching at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic School in Georgetown, Guyana where he served for several years. In 1958 he married Hyacinth Beharry (nĂŠe Ten-Pow). They both left for England where he was admitted to Queen’s University in Belfast and graduated with a medical degree in 1966. This union produced three children - Shauna, Pauline and Peter. He worked in Northern Ireland then returned to Guyana and worked at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for a year. Returning to Ireland during the time of the troubles, he took steps to move his family to Canada and settled eventually in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. There, he practiced devotedly as a doctor for 32 years. In 1988, Hyacinth sadly passed away. He later married Lily Walker in 2000 who also passed away in 2005. Amos loved being a doctor. The arts, nature, and his strong faith life as well as his family and community were a source of unending joy. Amos is survived by his daughters, Shauna (Gregory) and Pauline (Trevor); grandson, Lincoln; and his son, Peter (Carrie). Also by his siblings: Doreen, Stella, Randolph, David; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Service will be held to honor Amos’ life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit 26 - 1738 Quebec Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre St, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. To leave condolences please visit www. moosejawfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. James Murdock, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com MCROBERTS, TODD It’s with tears and heavy hearts we say good bye to our beloved Todd. Born in Dauphin, MB and raised in Moose Jaw Todd went to school at Palliser Heights and A.E. Peacock High School. Todd loved life. He enjoyed working around the farm, tinkering with the equipment and took great pride in his collection of cars. The family would joke about Todd out polishing the polish off his cars. As the second generation owner of McKarrs Home Furnishings, the always smiling Todd continued to work hard to grow the family business. When it came to his customers nothing was ever a problem. He was a wonderful boss, staff always came first and were considered extended family. Todd was most proud of his children, Beau and Makayla, always talking about the kids. He was so happy for them and their successes; Beau learning and being groomed to run the business for a third generation. Makayla striking out on her own and following her own path as a hair stylist. Todd was predeceased by his Dad, Murray McRoberts earlier this year and will be missed so very much by his Mother Erna, his sister Pam and brother in law Jay Butler, his daughter Makayla McRoberts, son Beau McRoberts, daughter in law Heidi and their children Hunter and Hailey. He will be forever remembered by his nieces Jacqueline (Jerred) Williams, Mackenzie (Cody) Connatty, Alexandra Butler (Evan Heisler) his nephews Adam (Aedan) Butler, Brett (Kristin) Butler, Blake Butler and all of their children. Todd will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him, his smiling face, his unforgettable laugh and his “No Problemâ€? attitude. Due to the current health restrictions, a Private Family Service will take place. In lieu of flowers the family would request a donation to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Unit 26 – 1738 Quebec Ave, Saskatoon, SK. S7K 1V9. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. James Murdock, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org Monique Sereda Today marks one year since you were welcomed into the loving arms of Christ. There hasn’t been a day that has gone by that we have not thought of you and missed you. You will be forever in our hearts. Lovingly remembered by husband Dave and Family. Dad‌ Your life was a blessing Your memory a treasure‌ You are loved beyond words And missed beyond Measure‌ Remembering our Dad who left us one year ago on January16th, 2020. Love you and miss you always. Bev, Daryl, Carrie, Donna, Lyndon , grandchildren and great grandchildren. NEW LOCATION TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. 277 JimIroquois TenfordSt W Music Director: Karen MoosePurdy Jaw, SK 2017 Sunday, May 14th,Jan. Next Service: 17, 10:30am Worship Service 10:30am Rev. Walter Engel & Sunday School Don Morley McLean March 3, 1929 to January 16, 2020 JOHN SYMENUK The family of John Symenuk announce his passing on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 after a brief illness at the age of 97 years. John was born to George and Mary Symenuk in Hamton, SK on August 15th, 1923, the eldest of eight children. At the age of 20 he joined the Air Force and went overseas as an aircraft mechanic. Upon returning from WWII in 1945 he settled in Moose Jaw. In July 1947 he married Mag Barber. John worked at Moose Jaw Hardware and in 1951 he embarked on his 33 year career as a Journeyman Machinist at Gulf Oil. During that time John was an executive member of the OCAW union. He was a long time member and supporter of the local branches of the Legion and the ANAVETS. John was involved with many sports: ball, golf, bowling, curling, and skating, as a player, coach and umpire, often in a leadership role. There were very few activities that his kids were involved in that John wasn’t in the stands or on the field coaching. In his later years he was a great supporter of his grandchildren’s activities. John was an accomplished 10 pin bowler with many trophies displayed in the Rec Room. Following his retirement, golf became a favourite pastime. He was lucky enough to shoot his age at 76 and also scored a hole-in-one. He was granted a lifetime membership at Lynbrook Golf Club for his years of support and service as an executive member. John loved music and loved to dance. He enjoyed following his favourite teams like the Blackhawks, Dodgers, Blue Jays and the Riders. He loved to do the newspaper crossword and the word search every day. John was so proud of being able to live in his house for as long as he did. He was predeceased by his wife, Mag; infant daughter, Bonnie; his parents; sisters, Lena and Helen; brothers, Bill and Fred; and special friend, Flo. John is survived by his children: Bob (Linda), Marilyn (Brian Hill), Barb (Bruce Leech) and Lori Davidson, along with his 9 grandchildren: Jamie (Shawn Helland), Jeff Symenuk, Amy (Troy Sharpe), Graham Hill (Caitlin), Christie Hill, Courtney (Christopher Beaulieu), Robin Leech (Gabrielle - deceased), Lindsay (Jordan Magdalin), and Carlee Davidson; as well as 17 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by sister, Mary; brothers, Pete and Dan; sisters-in-law: Doreen, Florence, June and Ruby; brother-in-law, Gord; along with numerous nieces and nephews on both the Symenuk and Barber side. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held and John will be laid to rest in the Sunset Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, Unit 26 - 1738 Quebec Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Andrew Pratt Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www. moosejawfuneralhome.com Lorem ipsum St. Barnabas St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash During the month of January 2021 St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. This is due to Covid 19 restrictions. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A21 FERGUSON, Edwin May 22, 1950 – January 6, 2021 It is with great sadness that the family of Edwin Ferguson announces his passing on the evening of Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the age of 70 years. He was predeceased by his mother Florence Downton; father Edward Ferguson; wife Marj Ferguson and their son Kent Ferguson ; as well as father-in-law Eric Tiede; mother-in-law Betsy Tiede and brother-in-law Kevin Tiede. Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years Donna Ferguson; his children Nicole Marshall (Mark) and Ryan Ferguson and grandchildren Jace and Brynn Marshall. He will also be dearly missed by his siblings Carol Klepsch (Kurt), Audrey Flahr and Bill Ferguson; step father Cyril Downton; as well as numerous extended family members, friends and former colleagues at the Saskatchewan Power and Saskatchewan Energy Corporation. Edwin enjoyed watching and playing sports and will be missed by his softball and curling teammates. He enjoyed travelling with family and friends to destinations far and near and the memories he made living life to the fullest will be cherished by all who shared in those times with him. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Edwin during his time in the hospital. The family is planning a celebration of Edwin’s life to be held at a later date when we can all safely gather together. Family and friends are invited to view the online obituary and tributes page at www. reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850. AAFKE (AFFIE) MAY FAHR, age 73, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born October 17, 1947 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to Reg and Margaretha Harris. Aafke loved caring for others. She and her longtime friend Myfawny (Myf) Mcintosh, began their nursing careers in 1967. They worked in Estevan, Calgary, Toronto, the Moose Jaw Union Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. She retired in 2018 after working for more than 50 years. The last 30 years of her nursing career were spent working with Dr. Chernoff, Kusch and Parker. Through the years, she earned the love and respect of thousands of patients and colleagues. Aafke loved to paint, a skill she perhaps acquired from her mother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Aafke is survived by her brothers Bill (Carole) and Bob (Karen); her two sons Rob (Laurie) and Matt (Mandy); grandchildren, Jordan, Jenna, Maverick, and Madalynn Fahr; and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Special thanks to the staff at Diamond House in Warman as well as the staff at the Royal University Hospital for the care and love they showered upon Aafke over the past 5 months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan. https://cancerfoundationsask.ca/donors/ WILLIAM (BILL) LAW It is with sadness, but in gratitude for a long life welllived, that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Law on Monday, January 4th, 2021 at the age of 94 years. Bill was born to Nettie (Rusin) and Anton Lewandoski on December 26th, 1926 in the Honey Bank District close to Wishart, SK. He grew up on the farm with brothers, sisters, cousins, and friends in the area, and although there was work to be done, there were many fun times to be had. He attended Honey Bank School, which held special memories for him all his life. Bill headed to Eastern Canada with two friends after leaving home and worked in several short-term jobs. He then joined the 2nd Battalion of the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry. During this time he married Mary Novakoski of Wynyard, SK in 1952. They raised two sons and lived in Dundurn and Regina; then in the late 50’s, Moose Jaw became their life-long home. Bill’s 27- year military career consisted of various Canadian postings, also Germany, several Middle East tours, including Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, and the Korean War 1950- 1951. His military career was one of the highlights of his life, and something he was very proud of. He retired in 1978 with rank of sergeant at Canadian Forces Base, Moose Jaw. Following military retirement, Bill did some school bus driving, then took a Social Service course at Kelsey in Saskatoon, SK. He then worked for the Department of Social Services in Moose Jaw until retirement in 1991, a career he also enjoyed. Bill had many interests in life. When his family was young he was involved with their activities – hockey, hunting, fishing, camping, and umpiring ball. Over the years he enjoyed helping his siblings in their farming operations, family times with relatives, spending time at their cabin at Big River, SK and at Buffalo Pound Lake, having coffee at the Legion with friends, walking and keeping fit, ice-fishing, gardening, being there for his neighbours, discussing politics, following world events, going to Johnstone Auction every Saturday, tinkering in his garage, still changing winter tires on his car himself at the age of 90 - fiercely independent. Bill also enjoyed defending his long white beard to anyone who suggested he shave it off! Bill attended St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and was involved with the Knights of Columbus Father Lawless Council. He was a long-time 4th Degree Knight who served in various capacities over the years. He and Mary made good friends and enjoyed activities in this organization. His most treasured time was spent with his granddaughters, right from babyhood to adulthood. Playing, driving them to school or activities, attending all their school and sporting events, giving them worldly advice, spending time with them any way he could. He was very proud of them. It was a mutual adoration, as his granddaughters loved every minute of having him for a Grandpa. Bill was social in nature and made friends wherever he went; he was affable and engaging. He loved to share stories of antics and mischief with friends and family during his growing-up years; he had many stories from various settings in military, and fun time with colleagues while at Social Services. All of these stories were told with a twinkle in his eye, and a big smile. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary in 2018; siblings: Helen (Joe) Duchnitski, Victoria (John) Stoski, Mike (Mary) Lewandoski, Billy Lewandoski, Mary (Mike) Popadynetz, Tillie (Joe) Yasinowski, Stanley Lewandoski, Carl Reno, and Jean (Roy) Rushworth; brother-in-law, Joe Yaskowich; brothers and sisters-in-law: William Novakoski, Jean (Nick) Maloney, Walter Novakoski, Patricia Freyling, Teresa Novakoski and Marvin Voeltz. Bill will be missed by his sons, Terry (Michelle) and Dwayne (Linda); granddaughters: Taryl (Colette Munnelly), Janelle and Jessica; sister, Rose Yaskowich; sisters-in-law: Betty Lewandoski, Gertie Novakoski, Gloria Novakoski, and Marcella Voeltz; brother-in-law, Ed (Natalie) Novakoski; as well as many nieces and nephews, many of whom were close to Bill and share special memories. He will also be missed by lifelong friends and neighbours. Bill was independent in his home until 2018, when declining health necessitated several hospitalizations at Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital, a move to Chez Nous personal care home, and then to Extendicare in June 2020. We are very grateful for the excellent care and love shown to Bill at these facilities. We also appreciate long-time family Dr. Al Luhning, Dr. Rob Haver and other medical staff at Alliance Clinic, and Dr. Kevin Dautremont for their care and concern over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will wait to enjoy a Celebration of Bill’s life in the future. For those wishing, we are asking that memorial donations be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #59, 268 High St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1S8. Please designate “Poppy Fund Bill Law” on the memo line of cheque. Thank you in advance. This fund is used to support veterans and would be very meaningful to Bill. Rest in peace Grandpa! We love you! Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Michelle Ellis, Funeral Director 306693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Westmount bus route to expand further west for better coverage Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express With the west side of South Hill expanding outward over the years, the City of Moose Jaw also plans to expand the No. 4 Westmount bus route for better coverage. As of this week Monday, Jan. 18th, the Westmount bus will travel west to Coteau Street past 16th Avenue Southwest, turn south and stop on Arlington Avenue near the south intersection of Belmont Crescent. Then, the bus will turn east onto Wellington Drive and make a stop near the 16th Avenue Southwest intersection before connecting with that road and continuing onward. City hall expects to erect several new bus stop signs at the new locations before the expansion date. “It’s a really small change,” said Darrin Stephanson, manager of public works and utilities. “We were contacted by a resident in the area further down Wellington noting, just noting there wasn’t any nearby stops that service that area. “It kind of has developed out over the years to the west, so 16th was the furthest we were servicing and this was just a fairly easy change for us to make without impacting the route at all or our times … .” There is no cost to expand the bus route further west into Westheath since no extra buses will be required, Stephanson continued. The transportation department might have to spend a couple hundred dollars to install a few bus stop signs, but that will likely be it. “At this point, it’s permanent,” he said. “We’re looking to do a review of all our transit system here this year and that will include looking at our four main routes and the areas we service and what makes sense and what doesn’t make sense.” The department will look at areas in the city that are underserviced and whether service times can be changed to increase ridership. This could include changing routes to 30 minutes from the current 40 minutes. For more details about bus routes, schedules and fares, visit the transit page at moosejaw.ca. Warmest wishes for the New Year from our Families to Yours Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Dayna Chamberlain General Manager Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations is what sets us apart

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13,, 2021 BONNIE LEE HAGAN (NEE URQUHART) June 11, 1951 – December 24, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Bonbon, who left so many loved ones suddenly and too soon, at the age of 69. This amazing woman made a lasting impact in the lives of many with her unconditional love, infectious laugh, warm smile, and beautiful spirit. She will be sadly missed by family and friends alike. Bonnie was born in Moose Jaw and spent most of her life here. She was the youngest of the nine Urquhart children, being predeceased by her beloved parents, Gord and Mary, and siblings Ken, Roy, and Marcella. She is also predeceased by parents-in-law Nairn and Joyce. She is survived by brother Robert (Debbie); sisters Lois and Carol; and look-alikes and constant companions, sisters Sharon and Heather. She leaves behind adored children Brett and Bree (Jon); precious grandchildren Lily Rose and Oliver; and, husband and caregiver Ron. She is also survived by close brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and a nephew on the Hagan side; and, so many cherished nieces and nephews (and grand-nieces and grand-nephews) in her Urquhart clan. She will always be the beloved baby of her family, a favourite sister and auntie, a source of constant comfort and endless joy to her kids and grandkids, and the giver of the best hugs in the world. Bonnie’s love of and pride in her family was strong and will be felt forever. Bonnie grew up on East End, where she created fond memories of playing with family and friends; she attended Prince Arthur School and later Albert E. Peacock Collegiate, where she was Miss Freshie. Bonnie and Ron met as teenagers, and they married in 1970. In 1972 they moved from Saskatoon to Vancouver so Ron could continue his education at the University of British Columbia, where Bonnie worked. In Vancouver they attended countless concerts and visited many restaurants, cultivating a shared love of music and food. While there, they lived with Bonnie’s brother Robert and several friends from Moose Jaw; Bonnie became the best working house-mom, taking care of the bad boys and keeping them all in line. Bonnie and Ron moved back to Saskatoon in 1976, then to Moose Jaw a year later, to start a family. Brett was born in 1978 and Bree in 1980. Bonnie rocked the role of mother and made it her own by being the most loving, but coolest mom. She made every holiday special and each milestone memorable, often having lots of family over to join in the fun. Bonnie spent summers camping with extended family and later, she loved going on road trips with her siblings. With her family, Bonnie enjoyed cooking, reading, watching TV and movies, playing cards and games, and supporting the kids in all they did. As the kids grew older, she created a warm and welcoming home for her children and their friends; she will always be known for making delicious food and being a sweet but sassy spitfire. While raising her family, Bonnie worked at SIAST, now Saskatchewan Polytechnic, for 25 years. She was admired there for being kind and caring, appreciated for her honesty and great sense of humour, and will be missed by coworkers who became dear friends. For decades she also maintained special friendships with the Chosen Sisters, her group of supportive girlfriends who will greatly miss their Bonbon for her forthright, funny, and loving nature. Although Bonnie and Ron separated in 1996, they remained married and best friends with a lasting bond. Ron moved back to Moose Jaw from Saskatoon in 2016 to help Bonnie, as she struggled with various health issues. After retirement, Bonnie treasured the time she spent with loved ones; adored having her children come to her home; and, especially looked forward to calls, videos and visits from her grandkids, Lillers and Ollie, who truly brightened her days. After a major health scare and setback, she moved into Mulberry Estates, where she lived with two of her sisters near, until she passed. Bonbon will be lovingly remembered, but never forgotten, by all those lucky enough to know her; her spirit and light now live on in those even luckier to be loved by her. A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life and a Memorialization at Sunset Cemetery will take place this summer for her 70th birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diabetes Canada (Canadian Diabetes Association): https:// www.diabetes.ca/donate?bucket=categorythree Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Stocking Fund Thank You Everyone who contributed: Andrew & Olga Pisio Anglican Church of Resurrection Barry & Sandra Dewuld Barry Gunther Bill & Carole Harris Brian & Patricia Martynook Carol Wallace D. Larry Hellings & Dianne M Hellings Diana Clarke Eileen Palmer E & V Lynds Gail Altman Jeannette Dow Jeanette Stewart J.K Power John Kareutzwiesel Joyce & Sueinn Eyolfson Ken & Idis Jelinski Kenneth Deans Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of the Eagles Linda Benson Marga Laland Marg Springett Marie Boechmer Mary Tkach Moose Jaw Elks Lodge #7 Myrna Hawkins Robert & Roberta Craig Ronald & Cherry Harding Rose Gladys Altman Ruby Field Ruby Radu Sheldon Johnstone Susan Kefford The Fraternal order of the Eagles Club Tim Coulter Wendy Carsons RUTH OLIVE SWANSON The family of Ruth Olive Swanson is saddened to announce her passing on January 2, 2021 at the age of 97. Ruth was born November 9, 1923 in Deloraine, MB, the youngest of five children of Joseph and Mary Dann. Ruth grew up on the family farm at Deloraine. She received her education at Thirlstane School and Deloraine High School. After completing high school, Ruth attended the Success Business College in Winnipeg. She worked in Winnipeg at Massey Harris for a short time then Osler, Hammond & Nanton in the mortgage department for two years. Ruth met her future husband Leonard at a friend’s wedding. They were married in 1945 on the Dann farm. She joined Len on the Swanson farm at Archive, SK where they farmed for many years. Over the years she mastered many Swedish dishes under the guidance of in-laws, Ida and Knute Swanson. A bountiful garden, cattle, chickens, and, of course, driving the grain truck during harvest kept her busy. In 1975, Ruth and Len retired to Moose Jaw and moved into their new home on Warner Street. They enjoyed many years of retirement together. Ruth was predeceased by her daughter baby Judith (1946), parents Joseph and Mary (1965), son Douglas (1987), and husband Len (2004); also, sister Luella and brothers, Russel, Harry, and Clarence. Ruth is survived by son Barry (Marlene), four grandchildren - Gregory, Bradley, Jeffrey, and Blaine, daughter-inlaw Karen Trochimchuk, sister-in-law Etheleen Dann, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ruth was a member of the Newberry Community Club, Minto United Church, Cosmo Senior Centre, Duplicate Bridge Club, Moose Jaw Lawn Bowling Club, and several bowling alley leagues. She loved bridge and bowling (with trophies to prove it) plus any type of card game, travelling, gardening and volunteer work. In later years Ruth moved to the Bentley, then West Park Crossing, and finally Pioneers Lodge. At the Bentley, Ruth refreshed her pool playing skills. She had learned the game playing against her brothers in the early years. She would trim her grandsons on the pool table and most of the men at the Bentley too! The family would like to thank all her caregivers over the recent years for their friendship and care. A special thanks to the staff at Pioneers Lodge for their care and compassion received during her final days. She may be gone but will not be forgotten by family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation, 55 Diefenbaker Drive, Moose Jaw, SK, S6J 0C2 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. In living memory of Ruth, a memorial planting will be made by JonesParkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson.com or www. parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Blake Seebach - Funeral Director LITTLE ANGELS OF To place your Little Angel bring your picture to: Moose Jaw Express, 32 Manitoba St W or email: mjexpress@sasktel.net cost is $39.95 2020 w chie of Moose Jan Rob & Joan Ritm so d e their gran proudly welco 20 December 12, 20 11:33 pm 6.6 lbs love by Welcomed with brother big Mark, Aya and to Mako This feature will run February 11, 2021. Deadline to submit your Angel is January 28, 2021 Baby's Name: Parents Names : JIRO ELIJAH RITCHIE Birth Date:

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 13, 2021 • PAGE A23 Need Information About Buying or Selling? We’ll Be Glad to Help, Call Us! Beth Vance Lori Keeler Sonya Bitz Katie Keeler (306) 631-0886 (306) 631-8069 (306) 631-8471 (306) 690-4333 REALTOR ® REALTOR ® REALTOR® REALTOR ® of moose jaw 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Market Place REAL ESTATE 108 Dean St, Mortlach 1053 Laurier St 1064 Hochelaga St W 1406 Grandview St W 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK $189,900 Derek McRitchie REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 1344 SqFt Lrg Lot 110 x 125. Large Kitchen with Separate Dining Area, Good Sized Living Rm. Interior Entry to Garage from house with a Laundry/Bath in back Foyer. 3 Beds, Master Bedroom has 2 pc ensuite. Fully Developed Lower Level, Family Rm measures 48' x 14', 2 additional Beds, Newer Central Vac Unit. Fully Landscaped, 2 Sheds. Double Attached Heated/Insulated Garage. Big house, Big Lot, 5 Bedrooms!!!! at a reasonable price. Go take a peek and see was small town Living has to Offer. $349,900 1241 SqFt of Family Sized Living, Vaulted Ceilings. Updated Kitchen and Baths, Flooring, Fixtures and PVC Windows, 3 ample sized bedrooms, full 4pc Bath as well as 2pc Master Bed ensuite. Kitchen and Dining Area, Good Sized Living Rm with Large Lower Level is Fully Developed with an additional bedroom, Family Rm with Wood Fireplace, 3pc bath. Large 60'x120' ft Lot fully landscaped, front yard is designed for "0 scape maintenance". Double Att Garage, Tin Lined, Insulated/Heated. $389,900 Spacious Custom Built Home with 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms,1600 square foot curb appeal and a very popular layout, with 9 foot ceilings, large kitchen with island, walk-in pantry and a custom built in desk & kids change/storage area. 3 spacious bedrooms, main floor laundry, full bathroom, master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet,basement is spacious 2 sided family room, , 2 bedrooms, full bathrooms and tons of storage space,garage is 24 x 26 and heated, back yard is private! Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: into your life! $299,900 3+2 bedroom, everything you need! Recent updates apv Furnace and Central Air, Water heater Central Vac, large master bedroom with walk in closet, 4pc bath, kitchen with otr microwave, built in d/w, fridge and stove included. Excellent size laundry room, living room and 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs oversized family room, 2 additional bedrooms one with a walk in closet, 4 pc bathroom and mechanical room/storage area to keep all your treasures, garage is 24' x 24' and is heated. www.moosejawrealestate.net On the Front Porch by Wanda Smith A Fast Start At the beginning of the year, it is a good time to set aside a few days or weeks to fast and reset ourselves. I avoided fasting for many years until I was open to learn about the power of prayer and fasting. This is not a legalistic thing to do... it is a matter of the heart. As God directs you to fast, He will show you what to fast. Usually, I have done a modified 21-day Daniel fast. One year, Big Sweet Pea fasted sweets and my nephews fasted ketchup. Those were both hard things for them to give up. A spiritual fast is something we are encouraged and asked to do in the Word of God. As believers, it is a time to lay aside distractions and position ourselves for what lies ahead. Matthew 6:16 begins with, “When you fast...” not “If you fast.” This is a spiritual discipline that has many benefits. Not only does it disconnect us from the world, it reconnects us to God. Personally, I’ve found that I have received clarity and direction from the Lord in big decisions I have faced. Several years ago, we were considering the idea of selling our small ranch and buying an acreage. I truly believe we received confirmation to walk it out by faith because I had chosen to put God first over food. It was such a huge decision for us; we had prayed and believed and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that little ranch. It had also been Hubby’s grandparent’s homestead. We had a lot to consider, yet after much prayer and seeking the Lord, we had full confirmation to pursue the sale of it and move. It would take a book to share the God-experiences we had as we sold the homestead and bought our present place. I am thankful for His guidance in those life-impacting decisions. “God says I’m waiting for you to do something physically so I can do something spiritually.” Fasting is like a spiritual shower that clears out the fog, the sin and the distractions of life and brings greater focus and ability to hear His voice clearer. It creates more closeness and changes our heart. Fasting fine tunes our hearing. There’s a story of two woodcutters who often chided each other of who chopped more wood. Finally, they decided Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services to have a competition to determine who the fastest chopper was. There was only one rule... whoever chopped the most wood in one day wins. As they positioned themselves the next morning, they started chopping at their fastest speed. After an hour, Jack, the lumberjack stopped. The other lumberjack, Peter, thought his opponent must be tiring which inspired him to cut at double the pace. After fifteen minutes, Jack went back to chopping. After a time, Peter’s opponent stopped once again; right as Jack had begun to tire. Jack smiled to himself and picked up the pace because victory was close now! All day long, Peter stopped chopping for fifteen minutes every hour while Jack kept going relentlessly. As the competition ended, Jack was absolutely confident he had won but to his astonishment, Peter had actually cut more wood! “But how could this happen,” he asked? “You stopped every hour for 15 minutes!” Peter, the winning lumberjack replied, “It’s actually simple. Every time I stopped my work, while you were still hard at it, I was sharpening my axe.” Fasting is like sharpening our axe. As we step into 2021, let’s sharpen our focus and fine tune our hearing for the days ahead. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as each Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. Mike Botterill 306-631-9663 | Brenda McLash 306-630-5700 | Dave Low 306-631-9201 | Jim Low 306-631-7340 | Jennifer Patterson 306-684-9267 | Ken McDowell 306-631-4624 Marlene Williamson 306-631-7508 | Patricia McDowell 306-631-4188 | Shauna Audette 306-631-0960 | Carmen Davey 306-631-9217 | Julie Davidson 306-631-5099 Larry Mathieson 306-631-1493 | Greg Boyle 306-631-1374 | Twyla Tondevold 306-631-6895 | Chris Harden 306-630-6570 | Kelly Whelan 639-999-0439 744 Hochelaga St E - $89,900 #205-51 Wood Lily Dr - $89,900 REALTY EXECUTIVES MJ www.RealtyExecutivesMJ.com RM Caron 162 - $449,900 15 Grace Cres, Buffalo Pound - $125,000 70 Athabasca St. W. 306-692-7700 (Locally Owned & Operated) 1054 Chester Ave - $429,000 the advantages of working with an