Moose Jaw Ronald McDonald House receives $10,000 donation from Moose Jaw couple Larissa Kurz Thanks to a generous doperienced,” said Forrester. nation organized by local In fact, any donation this McDonald’s franchisee year has been much appreDoug Dooley and a Moose ciated by the RMHC team, Jaw couple with a unique said Forrester, as every memorabilia collection, the dollar allows the RMHC to Ronald McDonald House in help families in the provSaskatoon has a few more ince. dollars to help families be Donations like this one help there for their sick children. in plenty of ways, explained The couple, who asked their Forrester, as they allow the names remain anonymous non-profit to provide acwhen they arranged the docommodations, travel and nation, raised an impressive meals to families who need $10,000 earlier in the month to travel away from home to to give to the localized provide their children with non-profit organization. healthcare treatment. To raise the money, they “We offer accommodaoffered individual tours of tion, food and a supportive their private collection of home-like environment antique memorabilia that The Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon. (supplied) they can stay at while their they call “The Cave,” which child might be in the hosfeatures McDonald’s memopital or receiving treatment rabilia in addition to other collectibles. in a Saskatoon facility [and] donations from generous donors like “When you come into The Cave, it has all the McDonald’s mem- these ones in Moose Jaw help us do that,” said Forrester. orabilia right at the front welcoming you, so that definitely makes McDonald’s franchisees help generate some operating costs for a statement about who they’re supporting and how,” said Tammy the charity organization, through initiatives like McHappy Day, Forrester, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatche- but really that only contributes about 25 per cent of the RMHC’s wan. Forrester visited the collection earlier this fall to chat with annual costs. The rest, said Forrester, relies on donations and the donors, joined by Dooley and RMHC Saskatchewan’s fund fundraisers in the community. development coordinator Karen Linsley. Particularly this year, charitable donations have helped the Ronald The unnamed couple then topped their donation up to reach its McDonald House in Saskatoon to expand its meal program availimpressive final total, said Forrester, which is greatly appreciated ability — alleviating the stress of visiting grocery stores while parents stay at the house. by the non-profit organization. This is actually not the first donation RMHC Saskatchewan has The non-profit has also been able to create a shuttle service for received from these generous donors, said Forrester. The local families, manned by volunteers and funded by the RMHC, to help them get to appointments or to and from the hospital. couple has donated continuously for several years now. What did make this donation stand out, aside from its impressive RMHC supports families from all over the province who must size, was that it was delivered during a very tough year for fund- travel to seek healthcare for their children, including a combined 50 families from the Moose Jaw and Swift Current areas last year raising. Forrester said that the RMHC had to cancel and change a lot of — which is why donations like this one make such a difference. its scheduled fundraisers this year. She said even this local couple “There’s nothing but gratitude, that’s what we have towards really was briefly unsure if they’d be able to offer a donation this year any donations, small or large,” said Forrester. “Everyone is doing due to COVID-19, but the regular donors certainly came through their part to keep not-for-profits supported [and] it's been such an odd year that’s had so much uncertainty, so we are very grateful despite their concerns. “They have done this for many, many years already, for the House, for that type of support.” but this contribution was definitely sizeable for the year we’ve ex- Hot Pressure Washers!!

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 A new year is an excellent time to review your insurance needs. Did you receive a luxury item such as jewellery for Christmas? Have you added on to your 2021 home? Are you aware of items with specific amounts of protection? The new year is also a good time to produce a record of your belongings. 29 High Street West • Moose Jaw, SK Phone: (306) 692-1812 Toll Free 1-888-692-1812 Stop in and our team will take the time to review and recommend solutions for your insurance needs. A Family Tradition of Excellence in Service 2020 OPEN SATURDAYS! 9 A.M. - 3 P.M Winners named in Knights of Columbus Keep Christ In Christmas Lighting Contest The Knights of Columbus Father Gilpin Council 9760 once again rewarded those that put maximum effort into their Christmas light displays this past Christmas season, with their annual Keep Christ in Christmas Lighting contest that officially took place on Dec. 19th. After reviewing and visiting the contest entries, the judges have selected the winners: • 1st is 65 Blue Sage Dr. • 2nd is 913 Grandview St W. • 3rd is 258 Blue Sage Drive. The winners received a certificate and a monetary prize for their efforts. Congratulations to all. 65 Blue Sage Dr. 913 Grandview St W. 258 Blue Sage Drive. HEAR BETTER IN 2021 Hearing Clinic in Moose Jaw Tuesday, January 12 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Professional Medical Associates BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Five favourite Bizworld picks gain better than TSE Index average In a year when investors experienced more volatility in stock prices, the favourite five picks by Bizworld outpaced the Toronto Stock Exchange Index. The five gained an average 11.86 per cent compared with a meagre 0.25 per cent on the TSE as of Dec. 25. It was a roller coaster year starting at the top, hitting the bottom in March when the lockdown occurred and ratcheting back by year end. Two gold mining stocks led the favourite five. Equinox Gold gained 33.1 per cent to $13.30. Lundin Gold, pouring the first gold in its massive Brazilian mine, gained 32.4 per cent to $11.03. Empire, the owner of grocery banners Safeway and Sobeys among others, gained 15.1 per cent to $35.07 plus a 1.8 per cent dividend. The grocery business was strong with panic pandemic buying and more home cooking during the lockdown. The losers were Enbridge, down 20 per cent to $41.25 before the 6.4 per cent dividend and Los Angeles-based Air Lease, down 9.4 per cent to $43.19US. Enbridge was tarred with the dire straits of the oil patch and the inability to get the Line Six pipeline to the U.S. going until late in the year. Air Lease bombed after the pandemic lockdown and the collapse of the airline business. Investors feared mass cancellation of aircraft orders from Air Lease, but the stock recovered most of the losses by year end. The five favourite picks for 2021 are Equinox, Loblaws, Enbridge, New Found Gold and Exbec Absorption. Equinox, $13.30, was chosen for a planned increase in gold production this year and as insurance against global monetary is- sues. Loblaws, $63.72, makes the five for its broad retail front from groceries to pharmaceuticals in Shoppers Drugs. Food and drugs are always needed. Enbridge at $41.25 remains a growing company with a hefty dividend while waiting for price gains. New Found Gold, $4.30, is an unusual wild card choice for the favourite five. The Newfoundland gold explorer has no revenues but the spectacular drill hole results from five potential ore bodies are striking. Three zones have greater than one ounce gold per tonne showings, an almost unheard of result. Two show three-quarters of an ounce gold or better. The company has a treasury full of cash and backing from legendary gold investor Ross Beatty. Xebec Absorption, $8.03, is in a relatively new industry of hydrogen energy. The company works with raw gas sources and creates renewable natural gas or blue hydrogen as clean energy sources. With installations in Europe, North America and China, Xebec is cashing in on the corporate and government goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CAUTION: Remember when investing, consult your adviser and do your homework before buying any security. Bizworld does not recommend investments. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Maureen Mogentale Hearing Instrument Specialist BO GO up to 65% OFF - Moose Jaw’s Source for News! - & ENJOY UP TO 2 FREE ACCESSORIES*! QUOTE REF: BOGO65PC INTEREST-FREE FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS** INSTANT APPROVAL OF Call to book a complimentary hearing test by appointment only! MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A3 Moose Jaw's Affordable Printer Greg Lawrence MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow • Quick Quotes are FREE! • Anything Printed... cheap! • Put the money in your pocket greglawrencemla@sasktel.net 306-694-1001 306 694 1322 sales@saskpromo.com 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK Dance Images celebrates holidays with donation to Moose Jaw Food Bank 20200403_Lawrence MJ Express Ad_Business.indd 1 Dancers and staff at Dance Images by BJ did their best to get into the holiday spirit before Christmas this year, with the studio organizing a new in-studio event that doubled as a donation to the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank. Instead of hosting a party or showcase for dancers, the studio instead scheduled individual time in the studio during classes for each dancer to record a selection of moves that instructors later combined into a video they shared with families. “It was a time where they were able to show off combinations from every dance genre,” said assistant studio director Shauna Bzdel, in an email with the Moose Jaw Express. Dance Images also hosted a week of holiday-themed events from Dec. 14 to 20, including crafts and fun activities during classes. Larissa Kurz Dancers were also encouraged to attend classes in their favourite Christmas wear and to bring a non-perishable donation to the Food Bank throughout the week. “All food items were placed by the Christmas tree in the studio as a reminder of how important it is to think of others and find small ways to help out families in need during the Christmas season,” said Bzdel. As a result, Dance Images was able to make a large donation of food items and a monetary donation of $225 to the local food bank on Dec. 21. “It was a wonderful way to finish off the week and head into a well-deserved Christmas break,” said Bzdel. Dance Images will be back in the studio with a new schedule of classes on Jan. 4, including yoga, parent and tot, ballet, kids hip-hop and the studio’s new class for people with special needs, Dancing Dreams. 4/3/2020 1:39:57 PM Moose Jaw & District Food Bank development manager Jason Moore (L), operations manager Terri Smith (centre) and Dance Images by BJ assistant director Shauna Bzdel (R) with the studio’s recent donation. (supplied) Federated Co-op experienced challenging year during 2019 By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express Sales and profits declined for wholesaler FederEXPRESS ated Co-op (FCL) during 2019. Sales revenue fell 4.5 per cent to $9.17 billion from $9.6 billion while profits plunged 17.8 per cent to $959 million, according to the annual report. The loss is explained by $59 million increased operating expenses, $20 million increased income taxes and $94 million loss on derivatives in the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019. Even though sales and profitability were down, “this past year saw us achieve our second highest levels of earnings ever,’’ CEO Scott Banda said in his report. “We continue to experience very competitive conditions AGRIMART for our local co-ops. Competitors are larger and more aggressive in tougher times.’’ The competition led to a decision to redistribute more of FCL earnings to member co-ops in 2020. The “most disappointing news of 2019 was the Calgary Co-op’s decision to move the food business to a competitor. “…the damage done to local Co-ops stemming from Calgary Co-op’s decision will be felt for some time.’’ The decision caused closure of FCLs Calgary distribution centre and lay-offs of 200 employees. The Calgary Co-op, which pulled out in March, has $1.3 billion sales a year. The regulatory environment was unsettled for the Regina refinery but market share was solid. FCL invested $237 million in refinery upgrades includ- ing $140 million to build a 15-storey tower and scrubber to remove sulphur from product and meet high octane standards. The year also saw FCL enter the ethanol business with the $26 million acquisition of Terra Grain Fuels at Belle Plaine which employs 45. The plant cost $150 million to build in 2008. The year ended with 170 affiliated co-op members. Ten co-ops amalgamated with others or dissolved. They included dissolution of the Dilke Co-op near Moose Jaw. FCL has allocated members with nearly $2.6 billion patronage dividends in the last five years. Cash allocations in 2019 amounted to $205 million in Saskatchewan, $205 million in Alberta, $148 million in Manitoba, and $90 million in British Colombia. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net REFLECTIVE MOMENTS There were some positive moments in 2020 The headlines in the rural newspaper caught my attention: “Large sugar beet pile rots in Southern Alberta.” Immediately the childhood lessons came to mind — lessons that came from parents who survived the Dirty Thirties, wartime rationing and other Joyce Walter food shortages. I could hear For Moose Jaw Express them in my memory telling me ronjoy@sasktel.net not to waste food, to clean up my plate, and shaming me for wastefulness by telling me that starving children would love to have my wasted food. Of course I paid little attention at the time, but now decades later, those educational lectures remain with me, hence the leftovers in the refrigerator, and the dismay I feel when hearing about foodstuffs being thrown out, or in this case, allowed to rot in the storage field. I felt similar concern when dairy farmers had to dump extra milk, when vegetables and fruit could not be harvested because of lack of labour, thus going to waste when hundreds go hungry and would have enjoyed an apple or orange or even a chunk of lettuce. And so, I read with interest, the sugar beet story, learning it is not that unusual for some rot to attack stored sugar beets before they can be processed. In this case the damage was more extensive because of extreme cold weather in the area with about 16,000 tonnes affected. This story resurrected a guilty conscience, the result of an indiscretion back in my school-going days, when showand-tell Fridays were a competition between students vying for the most unusual exhibits. If I recall correctly, the parents with this elementary school student in the back seat, were travelling in the Taber area, enroute to visit relatives in Lethbridge. We were intrigued by the large piles of “something” beside the highway. I wondered out loud and was told the piles were sugar beets. There was an ‘a-ha’ moment and then the demand to have one of those beets for my next show-and-tell. The parent was most obliging, stopped the car and went down into the ditch to obtain a sugar beet for his daughter’s school project. Thus my life of crime was aided and abetted by an adult who likely should have been lecturing me about right and wrong that theft could result in a jail M&M Hair and Body Salon COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Why not start your year off with a new cut, color or style? Call Mike or Rene today! Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on @mjminutemuffler term, regardless of the educational integrity of the act. I never thought for one minute we had done anything wrong, this particular beet coming straight out of the ditch and not from behind the fencing that protected the hundreds of other beets. Public domain would have possibly been a reliable defence, but then the ditch belonged to the Alberta government, or at least to the Municipal District of Taber. So perhaps there might be a jail term! That beet was successfully taken across the Alberta border into Saskatchewan and went with me to school on the appropriate day. It was a hit at show-and-tell with fellow students and even the teacher being impressed with such an unusual exhibit. I do hope there’s a statute of limitations on sugar beet indiscretions. “Your Honour, sugar isn’t healthy for you and I was simply removing a health hazard for my community,” I could plead. Perhaps I should have my favourite legal aid lawyer on speed dial just in case. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Diamond K CUSTOM CABINE TS Affordable Custom Made - no particle board Installations & Small Reno’s FREE in home consultations • FREE Estimates 306-690-3040 | cfkostal@hotmail.com

We find ourselves still in the crux of covid and not happy about it, but I guess it is what it is… It is very disconcerting for me and many others that more and more control is seemingly being imposed on Canadians by governments and authorities demanding compliance in the name of the covid pandemic. Joan Ritchie As I see it, people have been comEDITOR plying to logical mandates like wearing masks out in public areas and distancing for covid guidelines, but almost every day, a new ‘surprise’ hits us square in the face to comply with… …no one allowed in your home (even family) but you can be in a building with numerous individuals from multiple households sitting in a restaurant without a mask? …now you need to test covid negative before being allowed to board a plane to come back to your birth country. I am also having a hard time believing/accepting that governments can deny entry into your country of origin; isn’t that a violation of our freedom of rights? It seems that most individuals who were out of country earlier this year and self-isolated for two weeks did the job of bringing down the rates of transmission. Now they are claiming the new strain of covid transmits faster and that is why they need to impose this new regulation regarding travel but interestingly enough, they are saying that it is less invasive as covid-19. I personally think the powers that be don’t know much about any of it, making directives daily and then changing their mind each day following. …I recently also heard that households were not allowed to have anyone else in their vehicle for travel. If this is so, then what about taxi cabs and city bus travel? What about those individuals who don’t have the option of taking a personal vehicle and need to rely on a public mode of transportation with no avenue to get groceries, medical supplies or whatever? I believe people are social creatures and were created to have relationships; I believe that is why God created families. As it looks to me, this is a very serious issue to conquer and divide, making individuals more vulnerable to issues just as great as or greater than the covid pandemic. As well, there is information circulating via the internet and social media on a government Strategic Planning Meeting that has laid out a plot for full control of lives and personal assets in our country. As a possible sceptic of government motives, I might possibly be drawn to consider this, but there are questions. In the said information, a person who was part of the committee and privy to the conversation and debate that came forth, is now an informant to the public but without any clarification or credibility as to whom it might be. This individual also stated that at least 30% of the committee members were also concerned for these measures. As for our mayor and Dawn Luhning, things are different! They just don’t come across quite right. “It is true.” Dawn, you think that you are ‘miss know-it-all’ and have to speak at least three times or so to make an impression. Not so dear...come again... So much will be accomplished in the coming years and I’m so very happy for this 93 year old lady (me). “God Bless Our city.” Elizabeth Dusomme Optimist Fundraiser The Friendly City Optimist Club held a Christmas Raffle to raise funds for their many “Youth” projects. Many had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, but hopefully 2021 will see the club continuing with their work with kids in our community. The raffle winner was Rose Katerynych. Congratulations Rose! Thank you to everyone who supported the Fundraiser. Pictured (l-r): Susan Rogers (Fundraiser Chairperson); Rose Katerynych (Raffle Winner); Shannon Robinson (Optimist Member who sold the winning ticket). Submitted by Lynann Pethick Annual Donation to Pediatric Ward COVID-19 did not halt the Friendly City Optimist Club for doing their annual donation of books, toys and baby supplies, etc. to the Pediatric Ward at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. This project is done yearly and this being their 31st year. Pictured (l-r): Lynann Pethick (Project Chairperson); Brenda Nicholls (Nurse Manager); Shelley Waldenberger (R.N.); Ron Rollie (Club President). Submitted by Lynann Pethick Grain price outlook in 2021 predicted above average: FCC By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Grain growers can look forward to EXPRESS strong prices in the first half of this year for most major grains while harvest and weather events will determine prices during the last half. Moderately higher prices for corn, canola and spring wheat are forecast for the first six months by Farm Credit Canada (FCC). Lower prices are seen for peas and durum wheat while neutral prices are predicted for red lentils and soybeans. Barley prices will drop. With the exception of red lentils all the prices will be above the five year average. Weather factors play a key role in canola prices with the projected $520 a tonne price being 11 per cent above the five year average. Drought has reduced the South American soybean harvest, according to Oil World. Combined with reduced palm oil production, the shorter supply of oil should keep prices firm. Forecast spring wheat prices of $256 a tonne sit 16 per cent above the five year average. Unexpected Russian export quotas near year end will boost prices as that harvest came in at two-thirds of normal. Former Wheat Board analyst Bruce Barnett told the Western Producer U.S. wheat futures could jump by 50 per cent from a La Nina created drought. The La Nina droughts usually affect Russian and Black Sea wheat AGRIMART growing areas too. The U.S. grain handling system is having difficulty moving grain with all the soybean and corn imports by China. The $267 a tonne yellow pea forecast is 14 per cent under the five year average price. India, a big market for this crop, has seen heavy monsoon rains that will improve yields. Durum wheat forecast of $271 a tonne is seven per cent higher than the five year average. Impacting durum prices are production issues in Morocco and the potential for drought in the Arizona durum growing region. Feed barley forecast of $228 a tonne is seven per cent below the five year average. Red lentil prices, forecast at $554 a tonne, will be $1 higher than the five year average. Australian competition and stocks in importing country bins affect the price. Ontario’s predicted corn price of $213 a tonne is 10.5 per cent higher than the five year average. Soybean prices in Ontario, predicted at $494 a tonne, will be five per cent above the five-year average. Farmers will benefit from continued low interest rates. But the price bump from a lower valued Canadian dollar will be reduced. Most analysts predict the Canadian dollar will fluctuate between 75 cents and 80 cents American this year. The dollar floated between 69 cents and 77 cents last year. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net

30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net • Sat, Jan 9 • Sat, Jan 16 • Sat, Jan 23 • Sat, Jan 30 • Thurs, Feb 4 - No Auction - Regular Saturday Morning Sale - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - 50-75 currently booked - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers - taking bookings - Regular Horse Sale Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. In Business since 1968! The provincial government has approved $750,000 in funding for a number of road safety projects in several communities across Saskatchewan, including Moose Jaw. A total of 70 projects will receive approval and funding, which is sourced from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund and administered through SGI’s Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grant program. The funding will be provided to 66 communities through grants ranging from $547 to $72,300. Moose Jaw is slated to receive $14,749 for the Look Out For Each Other project, while other communities will use the funding for things like speed display signs, intersection and crosswalk improvements and speed reduction initiatives. “Everyone in Saskatchewan benefits from safer roads in our communities,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan, in a press release. “The communities who applied know their roads better than anyone, and the provincial government is pleased to assist their efforts to improve traffic safety.” This is the fourth time the government has provided traffic safety grants, with revenue for the funding collected from photo speed enforcement (PSE) fines. Since the program began in 2019, it has provided $2.25 million in funding to 197 projects. A road sign asking motorists to slow down. (Shutterstock) Applications to the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund are awarded twice a year, with the next intake for community project applications until Mar. 31. Applications for new PSE locations will also be accepted during this time. More information about the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund is available on sgi.sk.ca. Excess revenues cost railways over $5.5 million For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART Both CN Rail and CP Rail exceeded the maximum allowed grain revenue cap in the 2019-20 crop year. The excess revenue — $3.17 million for CN and $2.17 million for CP — will have to be paid to the Western EXPRESS Canada Grains Research Foundation along with a five per cent fine. The revenue cap is determined by a Canadian Transportation Agency formula to ensure the railway revenues stay below a ceiling amount. CN and CP hauled 4.3 per cent more grain — 48 million tonnes — than the previous crop year. TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Is universal basic income an idea whose time has come? SAVE $3 Northern Biscuit Dog Treats 500g bags Save $1 Kettle Craft Cat Treats 85 g bags Sale ends Jan 31, 2021 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495 LOCAL UPDATES AND NEWS 24/7 Your connection to the world Finance Minister Crystia Freeland’s financial update surprised observers with plans to forge ahead with spending. The path she outlined involved some kind of national day care accessibility, $70 billion to $100 billion stimulus, continued climate change plans, and plans for some sort of guaranby Ron Walter teed income. These were surprising since the pandemic is still with us and will likely be an issue for the rest of 2021. The surprise led to speculation of a snap election call. What better platform than the promise of money? In reality, the Liberals needed to show they still plan changes and to fulfil promises from the last election as they haven’t been able or willing to come through on some, like electoral reform. A plan to guarantee income is the most contentious of these announced items. The idea of a universal basic income has been around for years. Politicians have flirted with the idea but never walked down the altar. Backlash from voters fearing that a universal basic income would erode people’s work ethic has stopped them – that and the money needed. The Central California City of Stockton, population, 311,000, has a pilot universal basic income program. About a year ago the city chose 125 families and pays them $500 a month with no strings on how or where to spend the money. The program, shepherded by 29-year-old Mayor Michal Tubbs is funded from private sources, no taxpayer dollars. When the program started the mayor says his biggest concern was that recipients would lose their interest in work or blow the money on frivolities. In a recent television interview the mayor said his fears were unfounded. The people receiving $500 a month have been prudent money managers; spending on items like dentures, taking time off work to look for a better job and buying food or paying utilities. Forty per cent are buying food with healthier food choices that are now affordable. The food buying indicates that minimum wages are insufficient to live on and allows the argument that a universal basic income subsidizes businesses taking advantage of low minimum wages. From this pilot program one can assume that universal basic income won’t destroy the work ethic for most people, likely no more than social assistance does. Analysts observing the program suggest such a plan would reduce the bureaucracy involved in current programs for low income people. Universal basic income plans have support from some interesting sources. Prominent technology billionaires – Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Tesla’s Elon Musk — both support these programs. Their support is based on the fact millions of jobs will be or have been replaced by robots. Putting money into the hands of people will keep the consumer driven economy running and is, according to them, a simple and elegant solution. Perhaps the day of the universal basic income has come just as public medical care came to Canada in the 1960s. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A7 Congratulations New Parents! Janessa Franks & Terena Hodgson of Moose Jaw December 28, 2020, 10:22 am Male 7lbs, 12oz Jennifer & Colin Fairweather of Moose Jaw January 1, 2021, 3:41 pm Female 7lbs, 1.75oz Niharika & Shashank Singh of Moose Jaw December 30, 2020, 3:35 pm Male 6lbs, 15oz Vintage car for Moose Jaw Shrine Club raffle arrives in city Stylish 2000 bright-yellow Plymouth Prowler with only 7,100 kilometres up for grabs in 2021 raffle Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The car for the Moose Jaw Shrine Club raffle arrived at Murray GM last week. From The Kitchen R e d u c e d f at c o nte n t w i l l h e lp g ro w i n g h i p s By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express One of the New Year’s resolutions on the list might be to reduce one’s fat content in order to lose some of the weight gained over the Christmas holidays, when nibbling and those homemade cookies set the scales a-spinning. This week’s recipes come from a cookbook Fat Free Living, featuring fat-free living recipes, most suitable for a heartsmart diet and in some cases, for a renal diet. ••• French Fried Peppers 2 eggs or 1/2 cup egg substitute 1 1/2 cups skim milk 3/4 cup bread crumbs 1 tsp. Italian seasoning 1/2 cup parmesan cheese 2 large green bell peppers 2 large red bell peppers Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Lightly spray baking sheets with non-fat cooking spray. Combine egg or egg substitute and milk in a medium bowl and mix until blended. Combine bread crumbs, seasoning and cheese in a separate bowl and mix until blended. Cut peppers into rings, dip in egg mixture and roll in crumb mixture until well coated. Place in a single layer on baking sheets. Sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until lightly brown and crisp. Makes four servings. ••• Veggie Patties 3/4 cup shredded zucchini 3/4 cup shredded carrots 1 1/2 tsps. onion powder 1-15 oz. can fat free black beans, mashed 1/2 cup fat free cooked rice 1 egg or 1/4 cup egg substitute 2 tbsps. bread crumbs 1 tsp. Italian seasoning Preheat broiler on high heat. Line broiler pan with foil and slightly spray with nonfat cooking spray. In a large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well. If mixture is too moist to shape, refrigerate for one hour. Shape mixture into 8 patties and place on prepared pan. Broil 4-6 inches from heat for 5-6 minutes per side, until lightly browned. Serve with lettuce and tomato with a fat-free roll. Serves 4. ••• Cinnamon Honey Sweet Potatoes 5 large sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1 tsp. cinnamon 1/2 tsp. ginger 1 tbsp. orange juice 1/4 cup honey Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray a 9 inch baking dish with non-fat cooking spray. Arrange potato slices in bottom of dish. Sprinkle with cinnamon, ginger, orange juice and honey. Cover and bake in pre-heated oven for 50-60 minutes, until potatoes are soft and tender. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The Moose Jaw Shrine Club hasn’t made an official announcement, but the vehicle for their third-annual classic car raffle has arrived in the city. The odds are it’ll be a hot ticket item once sales begin. The club will be raffling off a bright-yellow 2000 Plymouth Prowler with only 7,100 kilometres on the odometer for their 2021 draw -- a vehicle that has had a single owner and looks like it just rolled off the assembly line -- in addition to offering a second prize of $2,000 and third price of $1,000 The vehicle is currently on display at the local Murray GM dealership, where it’ll be given a once-over and safetied. And while they’re still dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s on the whole venture, Scott Hughes with the local club expects things will go well given what they have to offer this time around. “It’s quite the good looking car and we’re expecting tickets will go pretty quick,” Hughes said, adding that an official unveiling will happen at a future meeting of the Shriners and will be followed by an announcement on Facebook with ticket sales information.. Based on what the Shriners have had to offer in their first two years of the raffle -and the success of those draws -- you can pretty much ensure they’ll end up with a solid payout once things are all said and done. Their first raffle saw a 1964 Mustang Players Special up for grabs, and last year featured a supercharged 1986 Corvette straight out of the famous Barrett Jackson classic car auction. Both raffles were wildly successful and brought in around $30,000 to help support the Shriners’ charitable ventures. While things are still being finalized, it’s expected around 6,000 tickets will be available at $20 each, with the club will also be looking into adding an online purchase option. Ticket sales could begin shortly. Be sure to keep an eye on the Moose Jaw Shrine Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MooseJawShrineClub for the latest updates and information!

2020 MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A9 May - June Continued from last edition PRISM Awards donation to Transition House tops last year Larissa Kurz The Business Women of Moose Jaw made an impressive donation to the Moose Jaw Transition House, thanks to the success of the 7th Annual PRISM Awards. This year’s event featured a sold-out crowd and produced an impressive donation of $8,652 — over $850 more than last year. Business Women of Moose Jaw president Kayla Dale (R) presented Moose Jaw Transition House executive director Jenn Angus (L) with 2020s donation from the PRISM Awards. Cast and crew of the film “Nolan: Here Nor There,” take a break from filming the movie in Fort Qu’Appelle. The town of Brownlee lost a historic building to fire on June 13, as the original town church burned down in the midst of a heavy Saskatchewan wind. The fire was believed to have started due to a tree branch catching a nearby powerline and igniting the roof of the church building. Dot Swenson shows off the birthday gifts she received from her friends with the Minto United Church Women. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Saskatchewan women in paramedicine featured in national magazine Larissa Kurz Members of the Moose Jaw & District EMS were asked to be a part of the 2019 women’s issue of Canadian Paramedicine. Deputy chief Angela Sereda's article “Individually Strong, Collectively Influential,” ran in the April/ May issue of Canadian Paramedicine this year, and featured an impressive collection of successful women in the industry. The pandemic forced the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) to move its event online and showcase entries digitally, including one feature film that a Moose Javian wrote and co-produced. Independent producer Dustan Hlady’s film, Nolan: Here Nor There, was shown. Hundred-year-old Brownlee church building burns down in windstorm Group celebrated friend’s 95th birthday on driveway - and from two metres away Resident Dot Swenson received a great surprise for her 95th birthday, after coming outside her house to find a group of friends singing Happy Birthday and holding birthday gifts. More than a dozen ladies from Minto United Church Women (UCW) gathered in front of Swenson’s house on May 29th and with coronavirus restrictions in place, the group wasn’t able to celebrate inside. Tokyo film festival picked up local director’s first feature film A few of the successful women in paramedicine featured in the recent article by Moose Jaw & District EMS deputy chief Angela Sereda. Back: Krista Remeshylo, Christina Backlin; middle: Jessica Brost, Jennifer Larre, Lindsey Boechler; front: Angela Sereda, Cindy Seidl. (supplied) Snowbirds Change of Command The Canadian Forces Snowbirds welcomed new commanding officer. Col. Denis Bandet as the officer in charge of the 431 Air Demonstration Squadron during a private change of command ceremony held at 15 Wing on June 3. Bandet took over from Lt. Col. Michael French, who served Lt. Col. Michael French, outgoing Snowbirds as commanding officer of the commander, 15 Wing commanding officer Col. team since 2017, with the cerRon Walker and new Snowbirds commander De- emony overseen by 15 Wing nis Bandet. commander Col. Ron Walker. Brownlee church went up in flames on the afternoon of June 13. (photo submitted by Janice Parker)

2020 PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 May - June Two students place in top 10 at virtual provincial heritage fair Two Moose Jaw students finished in the top 10 at the first-ever virtual Heritage Fair, a provincial event that Heritage Saskatchewan organized in response to the pandemic cancelling all in-person fairs. Dani Brazeal, a Grade 6 student at King George Elementary School, placed fifth for her project about the Canadarm. She also picked up secondary awards for best project in the Moose Jaw region, second place for best video presentation, and third for innovation award. Olivia Hawley, a Grade 5 student at Sunningdale Elementary School, placed sixth for her project about the Dionne Quintuplets. She also picked up secondary awards for: highest score for a Grade 5 student, second place for most passionate and compassionate about topic, and third place for society and justice award. Other Moose Jaw students also received awards in other secondary categories. Visit heritagesask.ca for a complete list. Dani Brazeal speaks about the Canadarm, in a screen shot from a YouTube video she put together for the inaugural virtual Heritage Fair. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Local organizations held low-key Decoration Day services Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Maj. Mack Driscoll, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Dragoons, laid a wreath on behalf of his unit during a lowkey Decoration Day ceremony. Sharon Erickson, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #59 Moose Jaw and Don Purington, president of Anavets Local #252 at the Crescent Park cenotaph. Decoration Day in Moose Jaw traditionally features all the honour and remembrance one would expect from the city when it comes to recognizing those who gave their lives for Canada in conflicts before the World Wars but with restrictions on gatherings in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Dragoons were joined by the local Legion and Anavets branches for a low-key wreath-laying ceremony. Parsons Dietrich Pottery Celebrated 40 years of artistry in Moose Jaw Larissa Kurz W e n d y Parsons and Olivia Hawley talks about the Dionne Quintu- Zach Dietplets, in a screen grab from a YouTube video she rich first recreated for the inaugural virtual Heritage Fair. alized they Photo by Jason G. Antonio could make a living as f unctional potters in the spring of 1976, after participating in a success- L-R: Zach Dietrich, Devon Dietrich, and Wendy Parsons, the creative ful depart- hands and minds behind Parsons Dietrich Pottery. ment craft sale at the University of Regina. Over 40 years later, the husband and wife duo continue to do exactly that, still deeply entrenched within the Saskatchewan arts community and working out of their studio and gallery space here in Moose Jaw. The couple first moved to Moose Jaw in 1980, where Parsons was welcomed as the Saskatchewan Arts Board artist in residence at the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery, and Dietrich rented a studio space in a small church on the edge of the city. The gallery at Parsons Dietrich Pottery is always full of functional pieces of all shapes and sizes as well, built with graceful curves and glazed in earthy, nature-inspired tones. Plates, mugs, vases, bowls — the range of pieces is nearly endless. Local pet goose captured hearts after impossible fox escape Steve the Goose became an overnight Internet sensation after the story of his daring fox escape hit the front page of the news. Steve’s return was nothing short of a miracle, especially considering he couldn't fly and was spotted so far away from home; the whole experience will forever remain a mystery that only Steve knows. The entire ordeal has made Steve a bit of an Internet celebrity, as his story made headlines as far away as British Columbia, Calgary, and even Washington. A Facebook page even cropped up campaigning “Steve D Goose for Mayor of Moose Jaw,” which the owners found quite funny. Steve the Goose has become a bit of a Moose Jaw celebrity, after somehow outwitting a fox and returning to his family’s acreage all on his own. (supplied)

Owners of two of Moose Jaw’s long-standing barbershops packed up their scissors and called it a career. Gordon Lucki, with The Razor Inn, and Marvel Coghlin, with Marvell’s Coiffures, worked together at 107 Main Street North for several years, although both barbershops had been around for decades. Lucki decided during the pandemic that it was the right time to retire, and Coghlin decided to follow suit. Gordon Lucki poses with a street sign that used to advertise The Razor Inn to passersby on Main Street. Lucki retired after 44 years as a barber. Marvell’s Coiffure: Marvel Coghlin stands in front of her business Marvell’s Coiffures, which she shut down; Coghlin had been a barber since the 1950s. Firefighter Laurie Evans retires after 37-year career After 37 years of fighting fires, responding to vehicle collisions and educating students about fire safety, senior captain Laurie Evans retired to focus more on family and the outdoors. Evans, 59, hung up his bunker gear on June 24 after nearly four decades of helping protect the community with the Moose Jaw Fire Department. 2020 Hairdressers hung up their scissors after decades in the business MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A11 June - July Canada Day Car Show rolled out a huge success A number of local businesses came together to put together a Canada Day for all to enjoy despite gathering restrictions. The Rolling Car Show drive down Main Street was a parade like none other, the brainchild of Jody Chell and Krista McDonald. A city-wide Scavenger Hunt also had participants work their way through clues and return to the first three teams receiving prizes. Title sponsors for the events included Deja Vu Cafe, Comfort Inn & Suites, Ramada Moose Jaw, Town n’ Country Mall, the Cone Artist, Devo’s Car Wash, Full Bellies food truck, as well as Moose Jaw Express / MooseJawToday.com The Moose Jaw Kinsmen also donated $10,000 for the annual fireworks display. Senior Captain Laurie Evans retired from the Moose Jaw Fire Department after 37 years. New book about police support dog offers hope to traumatized victims One of the Moose Jaw Police Service’s four-legged officers is the subject of a new book that talks about how the canine can provide comfort during stressful situations. “Kane’s Tale” is about Kane, a yellow Labrador retriever that operates with Moose Jaw Victims Services and is accredited to work in any justice-related building such as courthouses or police headquarters. A canine-assisted intervention dog, Kane Kane, a yellow Labrador retriever, and has been with the Moose Jaw Police Ser- his handler Donna Blondeau pose with a vice since 2015. He was chosen for his role new book that talks about how the fourdue to his personality traits such as calm legged officer can support children and temperament, stable demeanour and will- adults who have been hurt by events. ingness to engage with people of all ages. Written by his handler, Donna Blondeau, “Kane’s Tale” is an eight-page flip-book that informs adults and children that Kane can help them if they need assistance, can provide them with comfort and support, can help them feel safe, and is a trustworthy companion. Women Fore Women Golf Tournament presented first scholarships The first Women Fore Women Golf Tournament was held at the Hillcrest Sports Centre the previous year but the tournament raised so much money multiple scholarships were made available after only a single event. Central’s Sage McCulloch and Vanier’s Madison Thul were joined by Peacock’s Olivia Mowchenko in accepting $500 scholarships during a special presentation at the Hillcrest. Each of the recipients came from a solid sports background: Thul played fastball for the Regina 222s last summer and won gold with the Vanier girls soccer team; Mowchenko suited up for the Toilers city champion volleyball team and competed in track and field; McCulloch took the field for the Cyclones in soccer and started for the senior basketball team. Urban Cellars Moose Jaw is offering some great savings to start the new year with! All Christmas gift packs, 1.5 Heineken & Grolsh Beer, True North & Evan WIlliams Egg Nog, Nude Holiday & Advent calendar cases 10% Off Savings of $3.00 to $20.00 on select wines and spirits The first recipients of the Hillcrest Golf Course’s Women Fore Women golf tournament scholarships were presented with their awards on Thursday. Pictured are Bev Barber (Hillcrest Ladies league president), Madison Thul (Vanier), Olivia Mowchenko (Peacock), Sage McCulloch (Central), Deb Negraiff (scholarship coordinator). Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the second annual tournament from occurring. 510 Home Street W | 306.694.5112 Follow us on

2020 PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 July - August Watershed group gets $45K to teach students about biodiversity Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Federated Co-operative Limited gave a Moose Jaw organization $45,000 to help educate students and the community about the environment and the health of watersheds. The Moose Jaw River Watershed Stewards (MJRWS) said they would use the money from the Co-op Community Spaces Program to install a food farm and pollinator’s garden on the north side of Prince Arthur School at 640 Stadacona Street East. Prince Arthur School 24th annual Festival of Words finishes with a swell of applause After a week full of workshops, panels, interviews, readings, trivia and more, the 24th annual Saskatchewan Festival of Words concluded with a round of thunderous — but still relatively virtual — applause from organizers and audiences alike. Audiences tuned in to the live stream events from literally all over the world, with some even saying hello in the chat from places like the U.K., India, the Philippines, France, as well as from all over Canada and the U.S. Overall, the Festival of Words marked 2020 down as a rousing success, despite the change in venue, and is looking ahead to next year’s events — with a plan in place in case a physically distant Festival is required again. Submitted The Moose Jaw Transition House received a $5,000 donation from RBC to help it weather the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation enabled Transition House staff to support those in need outside of the traditional shelter model by hiring an Emergency Outreach Worker Jenn Angus, Executive Director Moose Jaw Transition House to support those in crisis. Car club donated $2K to Hunger in Moose Jaw’s nutrition program Up to 100 children were able to eat healthy meals this past summer due to the generosity of a car club in Moose Jaw. The “Those Guys” Car Club presented a donation of $2,150 to Hunger in Moose Jaw on July 16. Operations coordinator Amanda Farnel (L) and executive director Sarah Simison (R) from the Festival of Words, during the fall open house announcing the 2020 lineup. Moose Jaw Food Bank welcomed new development manager While outgoing development manager Deann Little was sad to be leaving her position at the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank, she was also excited to welcome the new development manager Jason Moore to the team. Little has been with the Food Bank for nine years and left her position to move back to B.C. after 20 years here in Moose Jaw. Moore looked forward to bringing his expertise to the Moose Jaw Food Bank, as well as jumping in on the new opportunities that a new, larger building can provide for both space and services. Moose Jaw Transition House receives $5,000 donation for pandemic outreach work Incoming development manager Jason Moore (L) with outgoing development manager Deann Little (R), outside of the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank. Sharla Sept, executive director of Hunger in Moose Jaw (left), accepts a donation of $2,150 from Kevin Kincaid, president of “Those Guys” Car Club, and other members of the club. New Buffalo Pound pool opens after old one closed in 2018 Buffalo Pound Provincial Park finally got a new pool that is more accessible to all users, after the provincial government shut down the aging structure two years ago. The new pool at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park has a barrier-free access for children and people with mobility issues. Lawyer Lyle Phillips Retires after 66 years Resident Lyle Phillips retired as the longest-serving lawyer in Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan, but if history had turned out differently, he could have played for the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. Phillips, 91, retired after 66 years working in the legal profession — all of it spent in Moose Jaw. He initially focused on criminal law in his career, but the closer he came to retirement, the more he focused on wills and estate planning. He worked for Chow McLeod during the last 13 years of his career, before deciding it was Lyle Phillips retired as the lonthe right time to retire, especially since he was gest-serving lawyer in Moose Jaw turning 92 in September of this past year. and Saskatchewan. He spent 66 years in the law profession. New owner of Ashdown’s Furniture welcomed New owner Eleisha Lanz in the showroom at Ashdown’s Furniture & Interiors, located downtown on High Street West. Ashdown’s Furniture & Interiors changed hands in Moose Jaw with new owner Eleisha Lanz. Lanz took over the reins from previous owners Scott and Graham Harvey, who owned and operated the well-known furniture business on High Street for over a decade. Lanz has worked in the sales and marketing industry for a number of years, including several years as a sales associate at McKarr’s Furniture and at Golden West Radio here in Moose Jaw, as well as at Paradise LeisureScapes and Rawlco Radio in Regina. She previously also worked at Ashdown’s, which helped solidify her interest in taking over the local business.

2020 MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A13 August - September With fundraising goal met, Former Moose Javian piloting food bank now looks for new building largest jets in world for Air Canada The Moose Jaw and District Food Bank surpassed its fundraising goal for a new building, announcing it had raised $118,282.99 that would be put toward purchasing a new building for its growing operations and increase in clients. This amount exceeded its original goal of $100,000. Salvation Army welcomes new pastors to service for Moose Jaw, Assiniboia The Salvation Army in Moose Jaw and Assiniboia has two new pastors who have joined the community, as the charitable organization bid farewell to the Majors Dan and Wendy Broome at the end of July when they returned to Ontario to resume positions with the Salvation Army in a community there. Cadets Lester and Almeta Ward have taken up the vacant roles of community services officer and core pastor, Cadet Almeta Ward (L) and Cadet Lester respectively, although the married Ward (R), the new core officers for Salvation couple will be sharing the duties of Army Moose Jaw and Assiniboia, posed for a photo in the physically distanced pews at both positions. The Wards originally hail from St. the Salvation Army Church. John’s, Newfoundland and were one year into their two-year training with the Salvation Army in Winnipeg when they were asked to take an early appointment to fill the vacant Moose Jaw positions. Salvation Army officers Lester and Almeta Ward received the impressive haul from the 2020 Moose Jaw Salvation Army Toy Drive. Salvation Army Toy Run was an overwhelming success in spite of COVID-19 restrictions The Moose Jaw Cycle Association made a host of changes to the Toy Run because of the pandemic, with the focus on keeping everyone safe. Riders rode Main Street - and were cheered on by onlookers. Once they arrived at the Salvation Army, it was a curbside drop-and-go, with a pile of toys as large as it always has been. Six Moose Jaw students awarded $27,000 in arts scholarships from local program Six local students were named the recipients for a collective $27,000 in scholarships from the Larry Wilson Scholarship Program, which supports students in pursuing fields of interest within literature and the performing arts. Bryce Johnson received both the Lawrence Wilson Scholarship for Drama and the Dorothy Wilson Scholarship for Traditional Dance. Ha’Keena Maneso was also awarded two scholarships, the Gerald B. Wilson Scholarship for Musical Theatre and the Marlene Wilson Scholarship for Contemporary Dance. The other recipients were Jaidyn Gieni, receiving the Sylvia Wilson Scholarship for Vocals; Shantelle Mayo, receiving the Kathleen Wilson Scholarship for Instrumentals; and Kendall Bistretzan and Amelia Mitchell, each receiving a Lawrence Wilson Literary Scholarship for the pursuit of writing, journalism or screenwriting. Administered by the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation and Moose Jaw Arts In Motion, the schol- Bryce Johnson was one of arships are established using funds from the estate of six recipients of this year’s Larry Wilson Scholarship the late Larry Wilson and are awarded annually. Program awards. Former Moose Jaw resident Denise Walters finished her training to pilot the largest passenger jet included in the Air Canada fleet. After graduating from Vanier Collegiate, Walters pursued her dream of flight, which wasn’t strongly encouraged at the time. While in university working on her degree, she began the process to attain her private pilot license. Walters has now been a certified pilot for 30 years, with over two decades flying under the Air Canada logo. Before joining the airline, she flew cargo planes for a time. She will now be taking the helm of the Boeing 777, the largest twin-engine in the world and the highest position possible at Air Canada. Captain Denise Walters, formerly from Moose Jaw, during one of her last flights piloting a Boeing 767 for Air Canada. (supplied) Popular Moose Jaw-opoly board game A Moose Jaw-themed board game became available in Walmart at the beginning of September and took the city by storm, quickly selling out. The game featured well-known locations around the city as a Monopoly style board game part of an ongoing series from game company Outset Media, in partnership with Wal-Mart Canada. The idea was to produce Moose jaw-opoly board games featuring Canadian communities and their individual landmarks, as a campaign to celebrate all the nooks and crannies of the country. Moose Jaw and Regina were the select Saskatchewan communities new to the Monopoly series in 2020, and the games were a limited production item.

2020 PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 September - October Tex Emery at 90 celebrates birthday Elks lodge gave resident his smile back In the spirit of the occasion and under sunny skies and COVID guidelines, family and friends celebrated the much loved and renowned local celebrity-entertainer Tex Emery on his 90th Birthday, a few days earlier than his actual birthday being September 6th. Tex Emery and family gathered together for his 90th birthday celebration. The Moose Jaw Elks and the Saskatchewan Elks Association provided $3000 to Dave Claffey making it possible to have his teeth pulled and new dentures fitted. The Moose Jaw lodge covered 10 per cent — or $300 — of the cost, while the provincial lodge covered the rest through its foundation. Seated in a dentist’s chair at Main Street Dental Clinic, Dave Claffey shows off his new set of dentures while being joined by Dr. Kell Viczko, treatment co-ordinator Melanie Hopkinson and Chris Svab, president of the Saskatchewan Elks Association. 15 Wing holds ceremony to honour 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain On Sept. 20, 15 Wing Air Base commemorated the 80th anniversary of the battle by holding a scaled-down ceremony due to the pandemic. The RCAF and other military organizations normally honour this anniversary with many dignitaries and individuals present. The ceremony was livestreamed online. 15 Wing Chaplain Capt. Rev. Eric Davis was event MC, Second World War veteran Flight Lt. Allan Cameron read out the names of the 23 Canadians who died in the battle, and base commander Col. Ron Walker gave a description of the battle. A Snowbird pilot read the poem “High Flight,â€? Davis read “The Airman’s Prayer,â€? and members from the Royal Canadian Legion and RCAF laid wreaths. 15 Wing Command Team presents a token of appreciation to Al Cameron. From left are Colonel Ron Walker, Flight Lt. (ret’d) Al Cameron, and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Marlene Shillingford. Photo by Sergeant Patrick Porter, 15 Wing Moose Jaw Fireman Brock Knipfel retires after nearly 34 years with the department After almost 34 years as a firefighter, Senior Capt. Brock Knipfel retired from the Moose Jaw Fire Department as of Sept. 30. After being hired in 1987 as a firefighter, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2015, promoted to captain in 2016 and on May 1, 2019, was promoted to his current position as Senior Captain. Throughout his career Knipfel was an exemplary firefighter and an outstanding officer. On May 11, 1997 he was presented with the Governor General’s Award for Bravery due to his extraordinary efforts in Senior Capt. Brock Knipfel has retired from the Moose Jaw Fire helping free a man from a tractor on fire. Department after 34 years with the service. WE ARE HERE TO HELP! Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE DELIVERY FACTORY OUTLET FREE THE WEARHOUSE FOR EVERYTHING PRINTED MOOSE JAW’S MOST AFFORDABLE PRINTING COMPANY $25 or more (before tax) 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Dine In | Take Out | Delivery Offer -Tap & E-Transfer ONLINE COMING SOON 23 High St E, 306-692-6066 Wednesday - Sunday 11am-8pm Moose Jaw’s Source for News TIP TOP ROOFING Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm & Crestview Cabinets Kitchen Design Ltd. 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 Fibreglass Shingles Laminate Shingles 3 Tab Shingles Flat RooďŹ ng Metal RooďŹ ng AND AWAY GO TR OUB L A+ Government Grants sales@mjvexpress.com City & Country Insurance Claims 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com PRINT ADS Connect with your audience with some of the most trusted newspapers! N  Â?Â? Â? COLLIN SCHOFFER 306.694.6336 • (C) 306.631.5975 COMMUNITY DISPLAY ADS Put your message in front of loyal visitors every day! OW N T AI HE DR Work Guaranteed Free Estimates 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK ES D For your 3 06-694-1 68 8 ! mpaigns media ca UNIT Y COMM Y ADS DISPLAmessage l Put your of loya nt in fro every day! visitors 322 4-1 or 306m-6jv9express.com.co m sales@ oosejawtoday m ritchie@ 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com For your media campaigns! RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CABINETS New Kitchen, Bath and Bedroom Cabinets! Or refinishing your old cabinets to look like New! Custom Counter Tops! Free Estimates! Call or text Dave today Mon to Fri 8:00 - 6:00 Call 306-691-0080 306-630-4375 To make an appointment 888 Main St N Moose Jaw BIG BAY Moose Jaw’s Source for News STORAGE INC. 20x50 or 40x50 Heated Bays • On-site parking • Security cameras • Remote overhead door • Each bay contains bathroom Located at 822 & 830 Snyder Rd, Moose Jaw Contact Trevor at (306) 630-9137 For your media campaigns! Fish then earned a spot on the team for the 2020 World Single Distance Championships where he won a bronze in the 5,000 metres, his first medal at a world championship race. 24 hours later, the former Moose Jaw Kinsmen Speed Skating Club competitor would become part of national lore in the sport – a gold medal in the 10,000 metres and a world record on top of it all. The victory and record instantly made him one of Canada’s athletes to watch in the sport, and a medal hopeful for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Fish is only the third Saskatchewan-born athlete to claim the honour, with Regina’s Lucas Makowsky winning in 2011 and Humboldt’s Wotherspoon, who won it nine times between 1998 and 2008. Moose Jaw came through again to see donations to honour city’s Healthcare Heroes and support F.H. Wigmore Hospital critical care equipment When you’re in the middle of a pandemic there are plenty of distractions that might have kept people from donating to Moose Jaw Health Foundation fundraiser but the community came through with an overwhelming $241,802, not the highest total ever raised, and $50,000 less The 800 CHAB Family First Radiothon raised an imthan last year but a small pressive $241,802 this year. Pictured are Moose Jaw Health Foundation executive director Kelly McElree miracle in itself. alongside CHAB’s Teagan Witko, Barry Vice and Rob Carnie, all who spent many an hour on air during the event. Public input sought on proposed upscale residential subdivision in Wakamow Valley Businessman Charles Vanden Broek proposed to build the River Pointe Park subdivision just west of Seventh Avenue Southwest and north of the Moose Jaw River. The subdivision — composed of 100 housing units, including duplexes, houses and condominiums — was to be built on 10 acres of developed land. The property is currently zoned River Valley Conservation District and is also A map showing the proposed residential affected by the S1 (slump hazard) overlay subdivision near Seventh Avenue Southwest. Photo courtesy Alvin Reinhard and F1 (flood fringe) overlay districts. Vanden Broek and his project architect Fritz Architect Inc. gave a presentation to city council during its Sept. 21 meeting; although the businessman and city administration were working on this project for the past 18 months, only a couple days earlier council was made aware of the proposal. Due to an overwhelming outcry from the city residents opposing this project, including Wakamow Valley Authority and a petition signed by many residents, Vanden Broek withdrew his proposal to proceed. Warren Michelson retires as Sask Party MLA When the Government of Saskatchewan brought their three-week sitting of the provincial legislature to an end this past July, it came as a bittersweet moment for Moose Jaw North MLA Warren Michelson. It would mark the final time the long-time Sask Party representative would be part of the official government process in Regina and mark the home stretch of his 13 years representing his constituents in the community. Michelson was first elected in October 2007 and announced in January of 2019 that he Warren Michelson with Rudi and wouldn’t be seeking a fourth term in office. Lee Fast during his retirement party. What happened between those two dates – and the government assistance he helped procure – changed the face of Moose Jaw. The largest project, of course, was the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital, which was announced in 2011 and officially opened its doors in 2016. Then, of course, you have Mosaic Place and YaraCentre multiplex facilities that have brought many high-profile events to the city. And that’s all on top of the many smaller projects that helped build and improve the social fabric of the community. Location announced for new joint-use school in Moose Jaw The future location of Moose Jaw’s joint-use elementary school was officially announced. The future site of the joint-use school is located in the southwest part of the city, on the edge of the Westheath neighbourhood on South Hill and will consolidate the current institutions of Empire School, Sacred Heart School, St. Mary School and Premier Scott Moe addressed Westmount Elementary School. delegates gathered at the official It will eventually accommodate 900 pre-kinder- location of Moose Jaw’s future garten to grade 8 students from both of Moose joint-use school on South Hill. Jaw’s school divisions, and operate a fully-licensed child care facility for 51 children. The provincial government has committed $50 million in funding to support the creation of the generational project, including planning, design and construction. Moose Jaw Public Library wins national Accessibility Award for 2019 programming The Moose Jaw Public Library was nationally recognized for the work it has been doing to increase the accessibility of library services for people with print disabilities or other types of barriers in the community. Children’s librarian Tina Dolcetti and the MJPL received the 2019 Accessibility Award from the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA), in partnership with the TD Summer Glenda Lambert (L) and Tina DolReading Club, for their efforts in offering a cetti (R) from the Moose Jaw Public variety of programs, initiatives and positive Library with the 2019 Accessibility attitudes towards providing accessible literacy Award plaque. tools to all parts of the community. Canadian Tire to proceed with project after months of uncertainty 2020 After months of uncertainty, Canadian Tire Real Estate Limited will proceed with its new development on Thatcher Drive East, which would bring Canadian Tire, Mark’s and SportChek under one roof. The company informed the City of Moose Jaw on Nov. 9 that it had removed conditions from the agreement with the municipality and was satisfied with all “due diligence relating to the acquisition, servicing, development, sustainability and feasibility” of the proposed new store. A map of the exhibition grounds property the City of Moose Jaw owns, including the parcel being sold to Canadian Tire for 11.95 acres at bottom right, and another parcel above that that the corporation has first right of refusal to purchase. Photo courtesy City of Moose Jaw

2020 PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 Moose Jaw Police issue public apology to LGBTQ+ community for past wrongs November-December Moose Jaw remembers with smaller-scale Remembrance Day service This year's annual Remembrance Day ceremony was scaled down by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 into a smaller format designed to protect everyone involved during the pandemic. The Moose Jaw Funeral Home served as host for the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony, a gathering limited to members of the Legion and Anavets as well as special invited guests and dignitaries. The event was broadcast live on Facebook and on the Moose Jaw Funeral Home YouTube page. Chief Rick Bourassa of the Moose Jaw Police Service issued a public statement of apology to the entire LGBTQ+ community in Moose Jaw on Nov. 17. Bourassa’s statement included an admittance of past and recent mistreatments that LGBTQ+ individuals have experienced in Moose Jaw, and issued an apology on behalf of the MJPS for any Moose Jaw Pride chair Kelly Carty (L) conduct that left individuals feeling un- and Moose Jaw Police Service Cheif Rick Bourassa signed a statement of commitprotected by police. ment during the conference. Wine and chocolate helped resident reach age 105 Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 public relations officer Norma Richardson was the master of ceremonies for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Wine and chocolate are two treats in which Betty Francis likes to indulge and are also likely two reasons she believes that have helped her reach 105 years old. Francis was born on Nov. 14, 1915 and resides at Chateau St. Michael. Returning councillors win back seats, joined by three new faces on city council Following the closure of polls on Nov. 9, it took poll workers less than an hour to announce the unofficial results of the municipal election. Only three city councillors ran for re-election this year, alongside twelve new names coming from various backgrounds from around the city. In order of votes received, the new city councillors are Jamey Logan, incumbent Crystal Froese, incumbent Heather Eby, incumbent Dawn Luhning, Kim R. Robinson and Doug Blanc. The new city council will serve for the next four years alongside re-elected mayor Fraser Tolmie. The City of Moose Jaw confirmed these num- L-R top: Jamey Logan. Crystal Frobers on Nov. 13 with the release of the official ese and Heather Eby; L-R bottom: Dawn Luhning, Kim R. Robinson election results. and Doug Blanc. (supplied photos) Santa Claus Parade took a different look this year The first nights of the Moose Jaw Kinsmen Santa Claus Tour made their appearance with Santa and Mrs. Claus joined by the Moose Jaw Police Service, Moose Jaw Fire Department and members of the Kinsmen Club for circuits of neighbourhoods throughout the city. Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to youngsters looking on from their homes and the sidewalk as the Kinsmen Santa Tour made its way through a South Hill neighbourhood. Murray GM Sponsors Rockefeller tree in Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital The lights were officially lit on the giant Christmas tree in the Dr. F.H.Wigmore Regional Hospital lobby, thanks again to the generosity of Murray GM. Each Festival, the Foundation auctions the naming sponsorship of the "Light Up the Holidays Tree" at Festival of Trees and for a number of years in a row, Murray GM has been the winning bidder. This year the sponsorship was $16,600. For more information on donating to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation Campaign, please visit mjhf.org. Urologist Dr. Chun Huang and members of the surgical team flipped the switch on. Resident Betty Francis turns 105 years old on Nov. 14. Here she poses for a picture with a birthday bear at Chateau St. Michael. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Site picked and prepared for new Riverside Mission home Site preparations began for the new home of Riverside Mission with demolition crews on site at 212 and 218 River Street West for more than a week where they tore down a closed auto shop and have been removing concrete and debris from the properties. Metal fencing has been placed nearby for when actual construction Demolition crews removed debris and other of underground and above-ground in- building materials from 212 and 218 River frastructure begins. Street West in preparation for the new RivConstruction of a new building is ex- erside Mission home. pected in the future but the timeline was extended to start in 2022 rather than the proposed March date. The new centre is expected to have 30 suites of affordable housing, including six rooms dedicated to men going through addiction treatment. Riverside Mission will be given a bigger space to support clients. It will also receive a new kitchen, men’s shelter, and an expanded clothing giveaway program. The building will also act as a food distribution centre for southern Saskatchewan. The centre will offer a combination of free-of-charge community offices and board rooms as well. Offices will be available to community organizations that help Riverside Mission support the men who live at the shelter. This means a mental health counsellor, a priest or pastor, and a nurse could work regularly on-site. Souls Harbour Rescue Mission — which merged with Riverside Mission in 2019 — has $500,000 built up for this project. The organization is working on provincial and federal applications that could bring another $6 million to $8 million. Vanier entrepreneurship class presents large donation to Moose Jaw Food Bank The group of entrepreneurship students from Vanier Collegiate made a large donation to the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank, after selling custom apparel products for just one week this fall. The group of 28 students created an apparel line called Lonesome Road Co. as their business venture this year, which featured a selection of hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts designed by the class and printed through a partnership with local business The Shop. Lonesome Road Co. sold over 340 clothing items to students and families at Vanier during a limited one-week window, more than doubling their initial goal of selling 150 items. The students then chose to donate all profits from their venture to the local food bank. L-R: Trinity Andries with the donation cheque of $4,200, Grace Waldenberger, food bank development manager Jason Moore, Jewellyn McDonald and Nick Daley. The cheque presented to food bank development manager Jason Moore totalled $4,200, and presented by Grace Waldenberger, Trinity Andries, Jewellyn McDonald and Nick Daley on behalf of the rest of the company.

They wouldn’t be able to keep the momentum going, though, and would fall 7-0 to the United States in their most recent contest Tuesday afternoon. Lang - who was acquired by the Warriors in deadline deal with the Kamloops Blazers last season and put up eight goals and 24 points in 26 games - has played on the Czech Republic’s top line alongside Jan Mysak of the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Michal Teply of the Winnipeg Ice. Against Sweden, the trio got off to a fast start, with Mysak scoring their first goal of the tournament 10:14 into the first period. That would be the last bit of good news for the Czechs, though, as the two teams would find themselves tied 1-1 after the first before Sweden would tack on three goals in the second and third periods. All told, Lang would see 24 shifts and 17:31 of ice time, Czech Republic and Moose Jaw Warriors forward Martin Lang does the bench fly-past after scoring the insurance marker in their 2-0 win over Russia on Sunday. IIHF.com photo putting four shots on net and finished minus-one. Things were much different 24 hours later. Filip Koffer would give the Czechs a 1-0 lead late in the second period, and 5:07 into the third, it was Lang’s turn to strike - after blocking a shot in his zone, the 19-yearold forward burst free on a breakaway before beating Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov with a shot blocker side. That goal gave the Czechs the insurance they needed and 15 minutes later, they had pulled off the upset. “I didn’t care about the goal, but everyone’ss seen the blocked shots, and I think that’s the main important thing,” Lang said on WHL.ca. “Block shots and help the team and it was just okay for me to score a goal.” Lang had 20 shifts on the night, playing 15:29, taking another four shots and finishing plus-one. Things looked promising early on in the game against the Czech Republic, where they were able to go toe-totoe with the U.S. in the first period and even had the lion’s share of chances as the period wound down -- including a nifty two-on-one where Lang hit Mysak with a cross-crease pass and a left his linemate with an open net, only to have the puck bounce harmlessly away at the last second. The U.S. would pour on the pressure in the second period, though, scoring three times, and as discipline issues and penalties started to mount for the Czechs, would tack on another four goals in the third for the 7-0 win. Lang was relatively busy with 18 shifts and 14:18 of ice time and a single shot on goal. The Czechs rounded out their preliminary round against winless Austria on New Year’s Eve after taking on either Canada or Finland in the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. Results were unavailable before press time for Moose Jaw Express. Be sure to visit MooseJawToday.com for all the latest from the World Junior Hockey Championship! Former Warrior defenceman Stanton signs with Oilers Professional tryout agreement comes after veteran NHLer signs with AHL’s Bakersfield Condors Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Ryan Stanton will have a chance to find himself back in the National Hockey League after signing a professional tryout contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Stanton, 31, was a fan favourite with the Warriors in his four seasons with the Western Hockey League club, and he earned that status through good, old-fashioned hard work and grit while putting up his share of points in the process. All told, the St. Albert, Alta. native appeared in 242 games with the Warriors from 2006-07 through 200910. Stanton would put up 10 goals and 41 points to go along with 81 penalty minutes in his overage season with the Tribe, and that led to the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks signing him to a three-year entry level contract soon after the Warriors took the eventual WHL champion Calgary Hitmen to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Stanton would play three seasons with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL before the Vancouver Canucks claimed him off waivers from the Blackhawks in March 2013, and the 6-foot-2, 205-pound rearguard would suit up the next two seasons in Vancouver. All told, Stanton would play 120 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Canucks and Washington Capitals, posting four goals and 23 assists. He has also played in 479 career AHL games - most recently with San Antonio (2016-17), Cleveland (2016-17), Bakersfield (2017-2019) and last season with Ontario Reign - where he put 24 goals and 97 assists Stanton has signed an AHL contract with the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s farm team, for the 2020-21 season. Former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Ryan Stanton has signed a professional tryout contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Millar, Team Canada lock up top-two finish in pool play at World Juniors Comfortable 10-0 victory over Switzerland sews up playoff spot for Warriors Millar and Team Canada at World Juniors Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan Millar and Team Canada saw things go their way through the first three preliminary round games at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton. Their reward? A shot at first place in Pool A on New Year’s Eve. Canada included Millar as a member of Hockey Canada’s management team - rolled to a 10-0 victory over Switzerland on Dec. 29, setting up a winner-take-all showdown with also-undefeated Finland for top spot in their pool and a quarter-final game against the fourth-place team in Pool B. Quinton Byfield, the Sudbury Wolves standout and Los Angeles’ second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, had a break-out game against the Swiss, scoring twice and tacking on four assists in the lopsided victory. “Definitely in camp, not playing hockey for eight or nine months definitely affects you a little bit and I just had to ease myself into it, almost,” Byfield said in the post-game press conference. “I finally found my footing and have kind of have just been playing the same way, play hard and in the structure and that happened tonight. Me and Pelts (linemate Jakob Pelletier) had a good connection on some goals and were getting the bounces tonight.” Team Canada coach Andre Tourigny was naturally impressed with what he saw from the 18-year-old forward. “He’s a big guy and the way he made his points, he played like a big man,” Tourigny said on TSN.ca. “He went to the net, he got rebounds; he kept his game simple and got rewarded, so I’m glad for him.” Canada’s Jakob Pelletier celebrates with Quinton Byfield (19) and Connor Zary (9) after scoring in the second period. (Andrea Cardin/HHOF-IIHF Images) Canada improved to 3-0 after a 16-2 win over Germany to open the tournament and a 3-1 win over Slovakia. They’ll take on Fins who are also rolling along and sit at 3-0. “First we’ll review video, but it’s weird because tonight we left a lot out there,” Tourigny said. “We had a tough go in the second half of the first period, we struggled a little bit on the power play and our focus was on the result instead of the process… We’ve been at this tournament before, and it’s a race for who will improve the most and we need to take every moment as a teaching moment and learn from it.” Philip Tomasino opened scoring for Canada only 1:30 into the game, putting a shot home seconds after a time- ly line change. That would stand as the lone goal of the opening frame despite outshooting the Swiss 14-3 in the period. The second period was all Canada. Dylan Cozens made it 2-0 only 1:40 into the frame, chipping in a rebound during a goalmouth scramble off a point shot from Cole Perfetti. Less than seven minutes later, Pelletier made it 3-0, pouncing on a rebound off a shot from the slot from Saskatoon’s own Connor Zary, and the rout was on. Ryan Suzuki and Connor McMichael tacked on two more goals before the period was out, and Canada headed into the dressing room for the second intermission with a 5-0 lead, outshooting Switzerland 37-7 in the first two periods alone. Byfield made it 6-0 Canada 5:16 into the third with his first goal of the tournament and fourth point of the game, and then extended Canada’s lead to seven just over two minutes later. Only 1:02 after Byfield’s second, it was Perfetti’s turn to hit the goal ledger, with his marker extending Canada’s lead to 8-0. Prince Albert Raiders standout Kaiden Guhle made it 9-0 with 6:30 to play, Pelletier put Canada into double digits for the second time in the tournament with 4:25 remaining. All told, Canada would fire 52 shots at Switzerland’s Noah Patenaude, while Devon Levi turned aside 15 shots to earn the shutout. COVID-19 restrictions & Upcoming Events in Moose Jaw The following is a running list of groups, businesses, and organizations that have implemented COVID-19 precautions due to concerns about COVID-19. Moose Jaw Express staff will be updating this list as needed. If you would like your notice or event added to this list, contact us at editor@mjvexpress.com. For information about the status of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, or for more information on symptoms and preventative measures, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Current Public Health Orders: The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently recommending: • residents maintain a minimum of three meters distance when in public; • adhere to hand-washing protocols and sanitation measures in public spaces; • self-monitor for the development of COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 if any appear; • maintain a close household bubble to help reduce the spread of the virus and aid with contact tracing procedures. Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces across the province, including fitness facilities and workplace areas not accessible to the public, as of Nov. 27. Public health has stated that indoor private gatherings are now limited to household members only, no visitors. Single individuals who live alone may be in contact with one consistent household of less than five individuals. Outdoor gatherings are now limited to a maximum of 10 people, with physical distancing in place. Non-essential interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Public venues are limited to a max of 30 people and all sports activities are cancelled for all age groups. Retail stores and personal services like salons must limit their capacity to 50 per cent. Large stores must limit capacity to 25 per cent. Visitors are also currently not allowed at SHAoperated facilities in the province, with the exception of compassionate care reasons, and masks are required in all areas of SHA facilities. Vaccine delivery has begun, with Phase One for vulnerable priority populations underway and Phase Two for the general public in April. Changes in Businesses & Organizations: Please be sure to check with individual businesses, organizations and public spaces about specific COVID-19 precautions that they may have in place. Casinos and bingo halls are closed by the mandate of public health. The Cosmo Senior Citizens’ Centre and Timothy Eaton Gardens are closed until further notice. The Saskatchewan Summer Games in Lloydminster in 2021 have been cancelled. Upcoming Events: The Moose Jaw Public Library: is still offering virtual programming to the public. Teen events are hosted on Discord and adult events on Zoom, and the links to join events can be found on the library’s website. Upcoming events include: • Digital Dungeons & Dragons on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; • Diversity Storytime on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; • Virtual Book Club on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Moose Jaw Legion: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Moose Jaw lounge hours are now listed as Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Face masks are mandatory. Upcoming activities at the Legion include: • Veteran’s morning coffee: Monday to Friday at 10 a.m.; • curling, darts and shuffleboard currently suspended; • Meat draw fundraisers: Saturdays at 3 p.m. Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery: • Marsha Kennedy: Embodied Ecologies opened on Oct. 9 and remains until Jan. 10. • Moose Jaw Art Guild: Visions 2020 exhibition will be available to view in the lobby from Nov. 27 until Jan. 10. The MJMAG is putting together a Pandemic Time Capsule and is looking for photo submissions from residents showing interesting and creative ways the community adapted to COVID-19 this year. Photos will be included in both the capsule and a spring exhibition at the gallery. Contact the MJMAG for more information. Moose Jaw Cultural Centre: Ticket holders who had purchased tickets for postponed events will be contacted. • Jeffery Straker: A Very Prairie New Year has been rescheduled for Jan. 14-15; • SELFIE, an exhibition by Sask Terra, is on display in the Mosaic Art Gallery until Jan. 16. Western Development Museum: is welcoming entries for the Deck the Halls Photo Contest until Jan. 7, calling for photos of participants’ holiday decorations, Christmas trees and light displays. The winner will receive a WDM family membership. Details on entering are available at wdm.ca.

Those, along with many entrepreneurs who have established small businesses such as automotive shops, heavy equipment businesses, hair dressing shops, cafes and the like, understand the walk of faith as they have believed for good crop/pasture conditions and or work to do. This past year has shaken many of us to the core but let this word build courage in your spirit! Faith is going to take us through this year. This is key! You may say, “But I’ve tried to have faith and it hasn’t worked out for me.â€? Friend, faith is not hopeful wishing. Faith is not a religion. Faith is a substance. Faith comes by hearing the Word of God. What are you filling your eyes and ears with? Faith is being fixed on what the Word of God says. His Word is the final authority. Every promise in the Bible is for you! All of His promises are “yesâ€? and “amen.â€? Find a promise to stand on. Write it on a recipe card or paper and carry it in your pocket or tape it on your fridge, meditating on it throughout the day. Have it before your eyes and begin to renew your mind and build your faith! When we fill our hearts and minds with His Word, it chases away every doubt and every fear. Make this the year you pick up that dusty Bible and read it! Thankfulness is also going to take us through! The Word warns us to not be complainers. I’ve met some farmers and ranchers who seem to be professional complainers: it’s too hot/ too cold, it’s too dry/too wet, the snow is too deep, or there’s not enough snow... I’m sure you get the picture. However, Philippians 2:14 says, “Do all things without grumbling or disputing.â€? Did you know that living in a place of gratefulness and thankfulness opens up the opportunity for God to show Himself strong on your behalf? Thankfulness not only opens a door to God’s provision and peace but also closes the door to “every evil thing.â€? James 3:16.One of the promises I’ve stood on in times past is found in Habakkuk 3:17-19. It covers both faith and thankfulness. I’d encourage you to read it and stand on it in the face of adversity. As I write, the song, “Waymakerâ€?, rings in my ear... “Even when I don’t feel it, You’re working... even when I don’t see it, You’re working... You never stop working.â€? So, Almighty God, even when we don’t feel it or see it, we trust that You are working on our behalf! We trust Your Word over the government’s word. We trust Your word over the mainstream media’s word. We trust Your Word over every word that exalts itself against the knowledge of You, Lord! We will trust You in the face of adversity. We will trust You because You never fail. You promise to be our Waymaker in 2021! It is with sadden hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Gordon Wilder on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Rachael and Gordon Wilder; and little sister. Donald leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Betty; sons, Ron (Lynn) and Dave (Lana); daughter, Darlene (Brent); grandchildren: Mariah (Preston) and great-granddaughter Winnie, Devin, Connor, Ashley, Shelby (Brody) and Braydon (Becky); sister, Marion (Don) Williams; as well as a niece and many cousins. Donald, during his life, drove milk truck and school bus, all while working on the dairy farm. He loved his baseball and played on the Baildon men’s team, as well as slo-pitch with Newberry. Donald worked many years of custom farming before slowing down to enjoy family, friends and volunteering. He drove grader and was foreman for RM of Baildon. He enjoyed the Timothy Eaton’s Senior Center and was on the Board of Directors, as well as security for their many dances. Donald also enjoyed his work with the Sukanen Ship Museum. He especially loved watching his grandchildren playing sports inside or out. Donald was a man who could fix anything. If you had a problem or project, he was the one to see and was always willing to help figure out how to do whatever needed to be done. Even in later years, he loved the challenge. Neighbours would come to see him to fix machinery or for a quick weld job. He was a real “Jack of all Tradesâ€?. Dad, you will be missed. Until we meet again, enjoy your coffee. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s name may be made to the Timothy Eaton’s Center, 101-510 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3K3. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. James Murdock, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome. com DILSNER, Ruby It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruby Gloria Dilsner on December 26, 2020, after a struggle with heart disease and leukemia. Ruby was born in Assiniboia, SK on June 7, 1946, the oldest of 4 children, and grew up on the family farm near Vantage. Ruby worked in the bank until 1965 when she married the love of her life, Sam Dilsner. They were blessed with 3 boys: Roger, Ed and Mark. Ruby and Sam lived on the family farm near Palmer until 1992 when they retired to Moose Jaw. Ruby and Sam moved to Saskatoon in 2019 to be closer to family. Ruby was passionate about travel, gardening, cooking, and painting, but her greatest love was for her Lord and Saviour. Ruby spent many years teaching Sunday school and playing piano and organ at church. Ruby was a loving wife for Sam, a wonderful mother for her sons and then daughters-in-law. Later in life, she enjoyed the role of Grandmother for her ever expanding family. When Ruby’s health restricted her ability to travel, she kept in contact with a worldwide group of friends via social media. Ruby was eternally optimistic and always saw the best in people and situations. Ruby was predeceased by her parents, Emanuel and Lilian Myers, and earlier in 2020, her son Mark. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Sam, son Roger (Violet), son Ed (Carla), and Carol, and grandchildren: Stephanie, Kendra, Tyler, Kyra, Kaitlyn and Ian, and brothers: Martin (Rita) Myers, Newton (Ila) Myers, and sister Pearl Myers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mission:180 Kenya Orphanage in Ruby’s memory: www. mission180.ca Arrangements in care of David Schurr – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www. mourningglory.ca Moose Jaw's Affordable Printer Your ONE-STOP business Printing Solution Multi-Part Forms Letterhead & Envelopes Cheques complete Design Packages 60 Athabasca Street East Keep Money In your Pocket 306-692-0533 Minister: Jim Tenford QuotesRev. are MusicFREE Director: Karen Purdy The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Sunday, May 14th, 2017sales @skpromo.com Worship Service 10:30am 306.694.1322 & Sunday School Powered by Lorem ipsum NEW LOCATION St. Barnabas EXPRESS St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 277 Iroquois St W Moose Jaw, SK Next Service: Jan. 10, 10:30am Rev. Doug Shepherd 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash During the month of January 2021 St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. This is due to Covid 19 restrictions. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A21 STARRAK Velma Isabel Starrak, aged 97 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away Monday, December 21st, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Scott Starrak; parents, Claude and Edith Smith; sister, Mildred and brother-in-law, Bob Binner; and brother, Jim Smith. Velma is survived by her brother, Everett (Darleen); daughter, Wendy Vincent (Harry and their two children Scott and Erin and five grandchildren); and son, Greg (Carol and their two children Scott and Kelly). Vel was raised on the family farm in Stoney Beach, SK, growing up through the depression. She rode her pony to school, beginning what was a lifelong passion for horses. She was a terrific athlete, playing for the Moose Jaw Royals through the 1940’s with several championships and tours through Chicago and Detroit. She was a pioneer of women’s hockey, including a western Canadian Championship, and represented Saskatchewan at the Women’s Dominion Curling Championship 1963 in New Brunswick. Vel married Scott Starrak in 1951 and worked with him in his veterinary profession and their Standardbred horse racing and breeding operation until his death in 1984. She remained on the family farm for 20 years taking care of her beloved horses and dogs, plus the many other animals she came home from the auction with. Vel donated much of her time to the Moose Jaw Humane Society, further demonstrating her love of animals. Velma was a marvelous mother and a terrific friend to many people and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life followed by interment beside her husband Scott is planned for the summer, specific date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Velma may be made to the The Moose Jaw Humane Society, Box 1658 Station Main, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 7K7 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com BERNAT WORKFORCE CONNECTOR MOOSE JAW EXPRESS.COM NO READERS LEFT BEHIND Obituaries & Memorials 3.3" X 4" in Full Color Picture included Approx. 200 words – $100 Additional Inch – $25/inch Email: mjexpress@sasktel.net To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 or email mjexpress@sasktel.net Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 Albina Lillian Bernat (née: Polzen) passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. Albina was born at Kipling Edenland District in 1927 to Gus and Matilda Polzen. She married Gabriel Bernat in 1945 and moved to Moose Jaw in 1951. She was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel; son, Rick; sons-in-law, Gerald and Eugene; great-grandsons, Austin and Tanner; 1 sister; 2 step-sisters and 6 stepbrothers. Albina will be remembered and missed by her children: Wayne (Linda), JoAnn, Audrey, and Bev (Dennis); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Darlene and staff at Crescent Park Villa for their loving care, Dr. Van Eeden, Dr. Bortolotti and staff at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital, and Todd and staff at Moose Jaw Funeral Home. In keeping with Albina’s wishes, she was laid to rest next to Gabriel at Sunset Cemetery in Moose Jaw, SK on Thursday, December 17th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albina’s name may be made to the Kinsmen Telemiracle Foundation, 2217C Hanselman Court, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6A8 or Moose Jaw Health Foundation, 55 Diefenbaker Drive, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome. com www.mjhf.org (306) 694-1322 Warmest wishes for the New Year from our Families to Yours Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Dayna Chamberlain General Manager Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations is what sets us apart

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 e SportS HigHligHtS d Thursday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets. NET NBA Basketball San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers. Friday 6:30 p.m. NET NBA Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings. NET NBA Basketball Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors. THURSDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 Sunday 7:30 p.m. NET NBA Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors. Tuesday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Teams TBA. 8:30 7:00 p.m. TSN NFL Football Wild Card: Teams TBA. EDACC NFL Football Teams TBA. 7:15 p.m. WDIV NFL Football AFC Wild Card — Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers. 7:00 p.m. TSN CFP National Championship Ohio State vs Alabama. 7:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Teams TBA. MOVIES Sunday Monday Wednesday 8:00 7:00 p.m. CKCK NFL Football Teams TBA. WDIV NFL Football NFC Wild Card — Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team. SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Au suivant (N) Prière de ne pas envoyer Les Denis Drolet Le téléjournal (N) MacGyver (N) Vikings “King of Kings” Border Sec. Border Sec. Global News at 10 (N) Shark Tank (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods (N) Big Bang etalk (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Weakest Link Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Coronation marketplace Making The Nature of Things (N) The National (N) MacGyver (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Shark Tank (N) (:01) 20/20 (N) News J. Kimmel “Nature of Love” (2020) Emilie Ullerup. Hudson & Rex Paramedics: Paramedics: SC Top Top 100 Bloopers Game Day NBA Basketball: Raptors at Kings NBA Basketball: Hornets at Pelicans NBA Basketball: Clippers at Warriors Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk ››› “La Bamba” (1987) Lou Diamond Phillips. Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office “Little Italy” (2018) In a World (:35) ››› “The Abyss” (1989, Science Fiction) Ed Harris. Black Sails “XVII.” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé “More to Love: Who’s the Boss?” (N) 90 Day Fiancé Yara learns about Jovi. 90 Day Reclaimed Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Aussie Gold Hunters (N) Highway Thru Hell Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Goldbergs Sheldon ›› “Hang ’Em High” (1968) Clint Eastwood. (:15) ››› “The Strange One” (1957) Ben Gazzara. ››› “Unstoppable” (2010) Denzel Washington. ››› “Air Force One” (1997) Harrison Ford. (6:00) NHRA Drag Racing Houston. Drone Racing Drone Racing “John DeLorean” (:10) › “Miss Bala” (2019, Action) Gina Rodriguez. “Radioactive” (2019) Unless (:40) “Endings, Beginnings” (2019) Shailene Woodley. (:35) RuPaul’s Drag Race Flight (6:25) ›› “The Prodigy” ››› “Blinded by the Light” (2019) Viveik Kalra. ››› “1917” (2019) “Within These Walls” (:10) ››› “Recount” (2008) Kevin Spacey. “Behind the Candelabra” SATURDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 6:00 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball Miami Heat at Washington Wizards. 7:00 p.m. NET NBA Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks. 9:00 p.m. TSN NBA Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings. District 31 Infoman (N) 1res fois Les enfants de la guerre Le téléjournal (N) Security Neighbor Neighbor The Unicorn Private Eyes (N) Global News at 10 (N) Sheldon B Positive Call Me Kat Big Bang Law & Order: SVU Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Mr. Mayor Mr. Mayor Law & Order: SVU Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Fear of Dancing A quest to understand chorophobia. The National (N) Sheldon B Positive (:01) Mom The Unicorn Star Trek: Discovery (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Celebrity Wheel The Chase The Hustler (N) News J. Kimmel Hell’s Kitchen (:01) Mom Mom Mom Mom Paramedics: Paramedics: NBA Basketball Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets. NBA Basketball Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets. NHL Classics World’s Man Plays-Month NBA Basketball: Spurs at Lakers Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) “Garage Sale Mystery: Guilty Until Proven Innocent” Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office ›› “How to Be Single” (6:55) ›› “Career Opportunities” (:20) › “Mallrats” (1995, Comedy) “Animal House” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper Bitchin’ Rides (N) Street Outlaws: Fastest in America A new team from South Carolina. (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld ››› “The Smiling Lieutenant” (1931) ››› “Trouble in Paradise” (1932) Make Me ››› “G.I. Jane” (1997, Drama) Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen, Anne Bancroft. ››› “Fury” (2014) NASCAR Gander RV Greatest Races: NASCAR From April 8, 1995. (6:40) “Red Joan” (2018) Judi Dench. (:25) ›› “Trolls World Tour” (2020) Two Weeks Letterkenny (6:40) ››› “The King of Staten Island” (2020) ›› “The High Note” (2020) Dakota Johnson. (4:25) ›› “Overcomer” (7:55) “Robert the Bruce” (2019) Angus Macfadyen. “Crypto” (2019) The Lead “After Truth: Disinformation and Fake News” (:20) ››› “The Swamp” (2001) FRIDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO Saturday Saturday BASKETBALL FOOTBALL 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 En direct de l’univers Les dix de 2020 (N) Téléjour. Humanité The New Security Departure “Vanished” Vikings Oleg isolates Ivar. News Ransom NFL Football Teams TBA. (N) TBA (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network NFL Football: Buccaneers at Football Team News SNL (6:00) ›› “Ballerina” “The Adventure Club” (2016) Billy Zane, Kim Coates. “Dr. Cabbie” (2014) To Be Announced To Be Announced 48 Hours Two Men Two Men Funniest Home Videos Shark Tank The Good Doctor News ThisMinute Hudson & Rex “Sincerely, Yours, Truly” (2020) Natalie Hall. Etthen Heldeli NBA Basketball: Heat at Wizards SportsCent. NBA Basketball: Trail Blazers at Kings NBA Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks. (N) Sportsnet FA Cup Soccer Corner Gas Pop Life Biggest & Baddest Hellfire Heroes Flashpoint “Love in Paradise” (2016) Luke Perry, Tom Butler. “Love in Winterland” (2020, Romance) Italia Ricci. (6:55) “Dragon Nest: Warriors’ Dawn” (:25) ›› “The Scorpion King” (2002) “Twelve Monkeys” (1995) 3’s Comp. 3’s Comp. Frasier Frasier Frasier Frasier The Office The Office My 600-Lb. Life Samantha is close to dying. (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) Dr. Pimple Popper Construc Construc Construc Construc North Woods Law North Woods Law Big Bang Big Bang Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ›››› “North by Northwest” (1959) Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. ››› “Saboteur” (1942, Suspense) ››› “The Matrix” (1999, Science Fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. The Watch NASCAR Gander RV NHRA Drag Racing Houston. “Annabell-Home” ››› “Us” (2019) Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. › “The Turning” (2020) (6:50) “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” (2019) “Frankie” (2019) Isabelle Huppert. (:45) Little Dragon (:40) ›› “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019) ››› “John Wick” (:10) My True Brilliant Friend Becoming Warren Buffett Gemstones SUNDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 La facture Toute la vie (N) 5e rang (N) Le téléjournal (N) NCIS “The Arizona” (:01) Prodigal Son FBI: Most Wanted Global News at 10 (N) The Resident This Is Us “Birth Mother” (:01) Big Sky Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Zoey’s-Playlist This Is Us “Birth Mother” (:01) Nurses “Chrysalis” News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Kim 22 Minutes Baroness Humour The National (N) NCIS “The Arizona” FBI “American Dreams” FBI: Most Wanted Two Men Late-Colbert ››› “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014, Action) Chris Evans. News J. Kimmel Hudson & Rex Mom Mom Mom Mom Nightclub Nightclub (6:30) NBA Basketball Teams TBA. (N) SportsCentre (N) SportsCentre (N) NHL Classics NHL Classics Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Goldbergs Seinfeld Goldbergs Seinfeld Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office “Sisterhood-Trav” (6:25) ››› “Definitely, Maybe” (:20) ›› “Take Me Home Tonight” › “The Ugly Truth” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 7 Little Johnstons (N) My Big Fat Fabulous Life Unpolished Unexpected Gold Rush: Pay Dirt “Record Breaker” (N) Heavy Rescue: 401 (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (:45) ››› “The Mark of Zorro” (1940, Adventure) Down Arg. ››› “Lethal Weapon 3” (1992) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. ›› “Lethal Weapon 4” (1998, Action) Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Racing Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross: Ottawa, Day 2. (6:25) “Ladies in Black” (2018) (:20) › “The Turning” (2020, Horror) “Radioactive” (2019) Military “Wild Nights With Emily” (2018) › “Lucy in the Sky” (2019, Drama) Natalie Portman. Boy Erased (:40) ››› “The King of Staten Island” (2020) Pete Davidson. Shameless “NIMBY” Outside (:25) “Spielberg” (2017) Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese. “Crazy, Not Insane” WEDNESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SPORTS 9:00 District 31 Trop (N) Une autre histoire (N) Les pays d’en haut (N) Le téléjournal (N) Private Eyes The Wall (N) Bull “Wrecked” Global News at 10 (N) Big Bang Bob Heart All Rise The Good Doctor “Lim” Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Ellen’s Game of Games The Wall (N) Weakest Link (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Murdoch Mysteries (N) Frankie Drake Mysteries The National (N) Neighbor Bob Heart All Rise Bull “Wrecked” Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelor (N) The Good Doctor “Lim” News J. Kimmel The Bachelor (N) Mom Mom Nordic L Nordic L CFP National Championship Ohio State vs Alabama. (N) StrngMan StrngMan World’s Strongest Man Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) “Prescription for Danger” (2018) Joanne Kelly. Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office ›› “Safe Haven” (2013) Network (:40) ››› “The Natural: Director’s Cut” (1984) Robert Redford. Seduced: Inside NXIVM The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper (N) (:01) 1000-Lb. Sisters (N) (:01) Unpolished (N) Bering Sea Gold (N) Gold Rush: White Water Highway Thru Hell (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›››› “The Four Feathers” (1939) John Clements. (:15) ››› “Jungle Book” (1942, Adventure) Sabu. (6:00) ››› “Lethal Weapon” (1987) ››› “Lethal Weapon 2” (1989) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV “Blinded by the Light” (:10) ›› “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” I Am Burt Reynolds (N) (6:45) ›› “Mortal Engines” (2018) Hera Hilmar. “The Souvenir” (2019) Honor Swinton Byrne. “Sgt. Stubby” ›› “The High Note” (2020) Dakota Johnson. ›› “Climax” (2018) (6:10) ››› “61” (2001) Thomas Jane. (:20) “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops” (2019) 30 Coins “The Mirror” (N) TUESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 8:30 Découverte Pharmac Tout le monde en parle Les meilleurs moments. (N) Téléjour. Infoman 60 Minutes (N) NCIS: Los Angeles (N) NCIS: New Orleans (N) News Block Supermarket Sweep Who Wants to Be The Rookie “In Justice” Goldbergs Goldbergs (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network (:15) NFL Football AFC Wild Card -- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers. (N) News Heartland Les Misérables Les Misérables (N) The National (N) 60 Minutes (N) NCIS: Los Angeles (N) NCIS: New Orleans (N) Joel Osteen The World’s Celebrity Wheel Who Wants to Be The Rookie “In Justice” News ThisMinute Simpsons Mod Fam Burgers Family Guy Mom Mom Shadow of Dumont NFL Football Wild Card: Teams TBA. (N) SportsCentre (N) Toronto NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors. (N) Sportsnet Central (N) NFL Football Teams TBA. (N) Corner Gas “Best Friend’s Bouquet” “One Winter Weekend” (2018, Romance) Taylor Cole. “One Winter Proposal” “Nick and Norah” (:15) ›› “Yes Man” (2008, Comedy) Jim Carrey. “Eternal Sunshine” 8, Rules 8, Rules Raymond Raymond Raymond Raymond The Unicorn The Unicorn 90 Day Fiancé “The Real You” (N) Unexpected (N) 90 Day Fiancé (N) BattleBots “Blood, Sweat and Gears” (N) Lone Star Law (N) Lone Star Law (6:00) › “Tammy” (2014) Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “The Remains of the Day” (1993, Drama) Anthony Hopkins. ››› “84 Charing Cross Road” ››› “Twister” (1996, Action) Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. ››› “The Rock” (1996, Action) Drag Racing NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV (6:05) ›› “Seberg” (7:50) ››› “Abominable” (2019) The Circus Shameless “NIMBY” (N) (:15) ›› “Greta” (2018, Suspense) Isabelle Huppert. ››› “Ordinary Love” (2019, Drama) Art Racing (6:10) ›› “Yesterday” (:10) “Monkey Beach” (2020, Mystery) Adam Beach. › “The Kitchen” (2019) Sinatra: All “Welcome to Chechnya” (2020, Documentary) Before the Tiger (N) MONDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOVIES 8:00 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 L’épicerie Les enfants de la télé (N) La Maison Les mecs Le téléjournal (N) FBI “Safe Room” SEAL Team (N) S.W.A.T. “Under Fire” (N) Global News at 10 (N) The Masked Dancer (N) Conners Goldbergs For Life Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Coroner “The Flipside” Quiz (N) The National (N) Price Is Right SEAL Team (N) S.W.A.T. “Under Fire” (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Goldbergs Housewife Conners Call-Mother The Chase News J. Kimmel Chicago Med (N) Chicago Fire (N) Chicago P.D. (N) Bridging Bridging NBA Basketball Teams TBA. (N) SportsCentre (N) World’s Man Movie Sportsnet Central (N) Gotta See It Movie Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Criminal Minds Goldbergs Housewife Law & Order: SVU Mom Mom The Office The Office “Traveling Pants 2” ››› “The Conspiracy” (2012) ›› “Collaborator” (2011) “Maps to the Stars” The Office The Office Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier My 600-Lb. Life “Carrie’s Story” (N) 1000-Lb. Sisters My Feet Are Killing Me Alaska: The Last Frontier Egypt’s Unexplained Files Moonshiners (N) Moonshiners (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Murder by Death” (1976) (:45) ›› “Clue” (1985) Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Alphabet ››› “Star Trek” (2009, Science Fiction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. “Battle: Los Angeles” Drone Racing Drone Racing Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race (6:50) Laurel Canyon (:10) “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” “Maliglutit” (2016, Drama) (:05) ›› “Captive State” (2019) John Goodman. Shameless “NIMBY” Your Honor “Part Six” (6:05) ›› “Seberg” (7:50) “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” (2019) “The Invisible Man” White Lie (:45) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions ››› “Recount” (2008)

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, January 6, 2021 • PAGE A23 Market Place REAL ESTATE Check more Moose Homes, into yourJawlife! Rentals and Real Estate at: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Saskatchewan, to be distributed to northern communities Moose Jaw Express Staff Communities in northern Saskatchewan will be the first to receive the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine beginning as early as Jan. 4, the province announced on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 4,900 doses of the vaccine arrived in the province on Wednesday and will be delivered to health care workers as well as long-term care home staff and residents. Since the Moderna vaccine is easier to transport and deliver due to not needing the heavy refrigeration required for the Pfizer vaccine, the roll-out will be quicker and easier for northern communities with limited resources. “Initially this will be going to the far north central and far northwest parts of the province,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer. “This is where we have had high numbers of cases and high test positive rate.” The Pfizer vaccine has been in the province since mid December and a total of 2,942 people in Saskatchewan have received their first doses, including 1,834 in Regina and 1,108 in Saskatoon. Further deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive early in the new year, with Health Minister Paul Merriman saying the province is coordinating with federal officials to determine when further supplies will arrive. Close to 7,000 doses of the Pfizer version will be available in mid and late January, with further deliveries to be determined. As of right now, there is no schedule for the general population to receive vaccinations, with Dr. Shahab expecting limited supplies to be available through the first three months of the year and general vaccinations to begin in mid-2021. That could change if more doses of the two main vaccines are available sooner, as well as the new AstraZeneca vaccine that was recently approved for use in the United Kingdom. Like the Moderna vaccine, it is stable at regular fridge temperatures, but has a lower overall effectiveness compared to the currently available vaccines. “We hope to see that vaccine available, as well as potentially other products available, especially starting in April, and that’s when I think there’ll be broader supply,” Shahab said. “That’s when the vaccine will be opened up to younger age groups with underlying health conditions, and then to the general population. I would estimate June, July onward.” Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Saskatchewan Summer Games cancelled due to pandemic It’s become a familiar refrain, one that we’ve heard over and over again through the last few months. And even though there’s light on the horizon, the health and safety of athletes remains of paramount importance - especially when it comes to a massive, multi-sport event. The Saskatchewan Games Council recently announced that the 2021 Canada Summer Games, scheduled to be held in Lloydminster in late July and early August, had officially been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Games - which feature athletes from Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express regions throughout the province competing in a wide range of sports ranging from athletics to swimming and everything in between - had originally been slated to be held July 26 through Aug. 1, 2020, but the first wave of the pandemic forced the event to be postponed a year. With case numbers remaining high in the final days of 2020 and the virus expected to remain a concern well into the new year, even with the arrival of new vaccines, the Saskatchewan Games Council, the City of Lloydminster and the Lloydminster 2020 Host Society jointly announced the cancellation of the 2021 Games on Dec. 21. “The athletes’ safety and comfort is paramount. Considering the guidelines in place for competitive team sports such as baseball, soccer, and rugby, to name just a few, as a Host Society, we cannot offer athletes and their supporters the experience they deserve,” said Kevin Kusch, chair of the 2021 Summer Games Host Society in a press release. “From the beginning, our board has maintained the Games need to be a memorable event. For many athletes, this is their first experience competing at the provincial level, and as a host society, one of our duties is to provide them with a true Saskatchewan Summer Games experience. We look ahead to welcoming the athletes, coaches and families when it is safe to do so.” The Summer Games will now revert to its original quadrennial schedule, with the next event slated to take place in 2024. Lloydminster will have the first right of refusal and will likely host that year. The previous Games were held in 2016 in Estevan and saw Team South West which includes Moose Jaw, Assiniboia, Swift Current and area - finish fifth in the medal standings with 50 medals, including 17 goals and 18 bronze. Local athletes figured prominently into that total, led by triple gold medalist Ryan Botterill in 100 metre sprint, 200 metres and 4x100m relay alongside fellow Moose Javian Hunter Bosch. Also winning gold in 2016 were Ryann Handley in the girls triathlon, Raylyn Schmidt in girls team tennis and Elyssa Tacchi in the 50 metre breaststroke. The Saskatchewan Summer Games have been held in Moose Jaw twice - including the first Games in 1972 and most recently in 1996 - while the Winter Games were held here in 1972 and in 2010.