29 High Street West • Moose Jaw, SK Phone: (306) 692-1812 Toll Free 1-888-692-1812 A Family Tradition of Excellence in Service A new year is an excellent time to review your insurance needs. Did you receive a luxury item such as jewellery for Christmas? Have you added on to your 2021 home? Are you aware of items with specific amounts of protection? The new year is also a good time to produce a record of your belongings. Stop in and our team will take the time to review and recommend solutions for your insurance needs. 2020 OPEN SATURDAYS! 9 A.M. - 3 P.M Employees of City donate to charities City of Moose Jaw employees donated over $2000 to local charities in December, with the generosity of prizes from many city vendors and local businesses. City employees (City Hall, City Complex, Sportsplex, Yara Centre and Fire Department) held a December raffle. The raffle generated over $2000.00, which was used to adopt two families via the Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program. In addition, cash donations will be made to the following non-profit organizations: - Transition House - Riverside Mission - SCRAPS - Moose Jaw Families For Change - Humane Society - Hunger In Moose Jaw. Chris Heisler, Facilities & Building Supervisor; Diane Campbell, Safety Supervisor; Chelsey Domes, Customer Service Supervisor; and Jim Puffalt, City Manager). L-R): Chelsey Domes, Salvation Army rep; Sonya Bowles and Staci Dobrescu, Public Works Supervisor – Water). Singer-songwriter Nancy Nash’s new album honours her Prairie roots Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express When singer-songwriter Nancy Nash moved to Moose Jaw from Vancouver Island in 2016, she came home to the land of her birth and felt committed musically to honouring her roots. “It was just the experience of … leaving the ocean and seeing the giant farms (and fields), so I said, ‘There’s the sea right there,’ and my sister and I agreed (that) it’s just as magnificent and beautiful as the ocean,” Nash recalled, adding she was also impressed with the rolling countryside while travelling on Highway 363 south of Moose Jaw. It was that idea of the prairies as a land-based ocean that prompted Nash — also known by her Aboriginal name as Sazacha Red Sky — to create her seventh album entitled Prairie Sea. Many of the nine tracks recall some aspect of living in Saskatchewan, whether near her hometown of North Battleford or living in Canada’s Most Notorious City. Much of Prairie Sea is unplugged, so most songs are acoustic aside from a few percussion instruments thrown in. Part of the song “Somewhere Saskatchewan, Landlover Blues” is based on Nash’s experiences as a child howling outside with friends. This is apparently a unique activity that only prairie kids do. Another theme in that song talks about meeting at a crossroads, which refers to Highway 16 and a particular range road near North Battleford where Nash used to ride a motorcycle. “It’s really about the experience from childhood where there was a certain magical quality growing up,” she said. “We were all poor; no one was rich. And the richness was that connection of going outside on a warm summer night, looking up, and something would come over the kids, and we’d all howl … we felt great after. And then we’d continue to play kick the can.” On another track, “Momma Knowed,” it reflects the wisdom that Nash’s mother used to give her daughters. One specific instruction was to shoulder-check while driving since it seemed fewer people were doing it. Nash noted this song is a touching tribute to her mother. The song “Moosoochapeesk’un Kississasask’chuan” is the Cree name for Moose Jaw and deals with the community’s beauty, along with some parodying of its history, including ghosts and Al Capone. “It’s a potpourri of a whole bunch of things. It even mentions Thunder Creek and … the railways,” she said. “To me, it’s quite haunting because it’s based on the idea (that) I’ll never forget Moosoochapeesk’un Kississasask’chuan since I don’t know if I’ll always live here.” Although the pandemic did not spur Nash — who ran for mayor during the 2020 municipal election — to create the album, it did give her time to finish it. She pointed out that it can be difficult to find the time to write, create music, and make an album. However, the majority of the songs were recorded in 2020. “The writing of them, you’ll sit down at the piano and you’ll play a song for a few years before you commit to writing it,” said Nash. “You won’t record a song right away.” The song “Momma Knowed” was recorded live using just a steel guitar, but other songs required instruments to be layered on the track since Nash couldn’t play keyboard, harmonica and sing all at once. Her favourite instrument is the harmonica — it kicks off the title track — that she learned to play under Chicago blues mentor Walter Horton. As for which song is Nash’s favourite? “It depends on the day,” she laughed, before adding she likes the track “Prairie Sea” since it’s about her adventures on the West Coast and living off the grid. Overall, she is satisfied with her album since it’s a project that makes beauty out of uncertainty. “I hope that the Saskatchewanians realize that they have a land of unparalleled beauty and I hope they are inspired to protect that,” Nash continued, “and to realize how lucky we are to live in the true north, strong and free … . (It’s important) that we really take time to ponder and reflect on what we have in our backyard.” Anyone interested in purchasing Prairie Sea for $15 can contact Nancy Nash at twinkletoes2222@gmail.com. KIDS HELP PHONE All Ages Welcomed Dec 30th and 31st Hours Dec 30 8am - 9pm, Dec 31st 8am - 6pm SAVE 10% OFF REGULAR PRICED MERCHANDISE! S6H-4R3 (306) 690-5263 SNOW REMOVAL Commercial & Residental MONTHLY/YEARLY RATES CALL US FOR A FREE QUOTE U of S research team working on sanitation device to remove viruses like COVID from air Larissa Kurz A team of researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are working to develop a device to sanitize the air we breathe, which may be able to prevent the transmission of airborne viruses like COVID-19. The team of scientists involved in the project includes experts in chemical biology, mechanical engineering, medicine and a virus specialist from VIDO-InterVac, and they have developed a working model currently being tested for effectiveness and feasibility. The device works by using a catalyst to create active oxygen molecules on the surface of a filter, which deactivates the virus pathogens as they pass through. “Let’s say it sharpens the teeth of regular oxygen in the air, so that it can stop the virus or organic compounds in the air,” said Dr. Jafar Soltan, chemical and biological engineering professor at the U of S and one of the researchers working on the project. "So it becomes an active filter, where air passes the edge of this filter and it inactivates the virus and pathogens." The device is designed to work on all types of airborne organic compounds, said Soltan, including viruses like COVID or the common flu, as well as pollutants given off by chemical solvents or polymers. Researchers are currently working to determine how effective the device is, using the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the U of S to take high-resolution photos of the device in action to better understand the process and improve its performance. “As scientists, we like to question what we do and what others do to make sure it is based on solid science. And of course, as engineers, we have this obligation to protect the safety of the public, so we want to take this one step at a time, extra carefully,” said Soltan. The next step, said Soltan, is to test the device’s effectiveness at deactivating pathogens carried in airborne water droplets, which is how experts believe the COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between individuals. Researchers will first confirm results after introducing a harmless “surrogate” virus similar in structure to COVID-19 to test the device, before approaching VIDO-InterVac to run the same tests using an active COVID-19 virus. “People are agreeing on the fact that the virus is not an individual entity in the air, that it is mostly transferred through droplets,” said Soltan. “So our treatment system should be able to really stop the virus inside these water The air sanitation device developed by University of Saskatchewan researchers is still in the model phase, with all components arranged on a moveable cart for testing. (supplied: University of Saskatchewan) droplets.” Soltan has been researching ways to eliminate organic pollutants from the air using minimal energy for the last 15 years, which formed the basis to develop this device. With the arrival of COVID-19, the U of S team felt that research could be easily adapted to also address the virus. The ultimate vision for this project is to make it available for individual and commercial use, said Soltan. Researchers are working on creating a standalone device that could be used in homes, as well as an installable filter that can be integrated into existing systems in public buildings. “At this stage, we have the main components of our system on a stand in the lab,” said Soltan. “We will collect these and make it into a workable piece of equipment, [which] is really the heart of the process. You could put that filter in different shapes and forms depending on the application, so it could be a standalone box to put in a room and it cleans up the air, or it can become a piece of hardware that we can install as part of the air circulation unit in a house or a hospital.” With still many tests left to be done, researchers are unable to say when the device may move from prototype to production. “We really want to do this research as quickly as possible, to create a product that can help people. However, we have to be extra, extra careful because this deals with the Dr. Jafar Soltan, chemical and biological engineering professor at the University of Saskatchewan (L) and Nazanin Charchi Aghdam, Ph.D candidate and research assistant (R), are just two members of the research team working on the project. (supplied) health and safety of people,” said Soltan. “[The timeline] depends on the results of each phase of research still to come.” Soltan said that a device like this would be an important protective measure for more than just COVID-19, as it will offer a defence against other airborne pathogens and viruses — including ones that may not even be circulating yet. “There are possibilities that different variations of COVID maybe living in animals could jump to humans, or because of the environmental changes in the northern Tundra [causing it] to thaw, we are seeing living bugs that were frozen there for thousands of years now coming to the surface,” said Soltan. “So really, we are preparing for challenges that possibly we may face in the future.” Soltan feels very hopeful about the project’s progress so far and the potential it offers for the future of health and safety. “We are very optimistic because we are putting in all the energy and resources we have behind this project,” said Soltan. “And I am glad that, as a researcher at the university, I am doing something that will benefit society and address a challenge that we are dealing with. With the university, CLS, VIDO, all these huge research infrastructures, this is where people see the benefit of that public funding and support.” Provincial government opens applications for small business recovery rebate Larissa Kurz The provincial government has opened applications for the Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate, to reimburse small businesses for the investments they made to adapt their services as a result of COVID-19. “While many small businesses have been adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, they have also been incredibly innovative in adapting their operations to protect public health and reduce the spread of the virus,” said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison, in a press release. The rebate is available to small businesses that employ less than 100 people who were forced to change their services to adapt to the pandemic. “Small businesses are critical to our economy in Sas- katchewan,” said Harrison. “Our government will continue to support the small business community as we work towards economic recovery, and this Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate is one more tool to support them.” Adaptations include things like changing the use of square footage, installing barriers or other physical infrastructure to comply with safety guidelines and upgrading websites or other technology to build an e-commerce presence. It could also include renovations, start-up costs for digi-tools to offer curbside pickup or delivery, or lasting equipment like sanitation stations, but does not include staff wages, cost of personal protective equipment or cleaning products. Thank you for your continued support! Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season! Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Christmas is over and New Year's is on the threshold! Thank God 2020 will be laid to rest and we can optimistically look to better days ahead. I still have all the goals set before me as I do every year; to try and maintain fitting between my arms, as couch loafing has become a hobby I should give up Joan Ritchie for better health initiatives; to try and be cognizant of keeping EDITOR a heart of gratitude and applying it; to focus on looking forward instead of in the rear view mirror; and to embrace life with optimism and remember to appreciate the people I love, not in just deed but letting them know, too. ‘I love you,’ are sweet words to the heart! Although I have no regrets letting 2020 go and all the sadness and grief it has brought me personally, there has been so much living in the past that I like to reminisce about. From an early age, the thought of New Year’s has always held an image of glitz and glamour, celebration and champagne, and fairy-tale romances; certainly not reality in my experience but I did find my Prince Charming along the way anyways. New Year’s celebrations were always subdued, usually a fondue with my folks with the kids tucked in bed. That’s about as exciting as it got. At least in those days, I could stay awake past midnight to ring in the New Year, a tradition that I have not always upheld in the last few years. One such New Year’s memory shines brightly in the peripherals of my mind, and pleasantly I might add. It was the New Year’s Eve of 2014 and we were 2,300 miles from Chile’s west coast and 2,500 miles east of Tahiti in the South Pacific Ocean: Easter Island to be exact, a 65 square mile island – the most isolated inhabited island on the planet. The best thing about it was that we were with our sons and their wives on a holiday of a lifetime. Easter Island is not a posh place with very few amenities; there are no highrises, with not much to do except hang out with the Moia human rock figurines scattered throughout the island…but on this particular New Year’s Eve, the celebrations planned were a grand welcome to 2015. The beach was loaded with almost every inhabitant of the island, and we were thrilled to be there to experience it. A whole night of bands playing under the moonlit sky, fifteen full minutes of the best fireworks we have ever experienced, and a few libations made for a nite we will never forget. Throughout a lifetime, there are seasons to embrace and seasons to let go, but through the years we can be thankful that there are good things to behold that inspire us to hope in tomorrow. Happy New Year and may 2021 see all of us on a road of Happy Trails ahead! SHA investigation into eHealth cyberattack earlier this year reports potential privacy breach Larissa Kurz The Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising residents that the cyberattack on eHealth Saskatchewan earlier this year may have resulted in a potential privacy breach of personal health information. The malware attack was reported in January 2020, and a forensic investigation has now concluded that while no evidence shows personal health information was compromised, it cannot be ruled out as a possibility either. Due to the inability to confirm a privacy breach, the SHA is issuing a public notice. The potential breach impacted systems administered by eHealth for both the SHA and the Ministry of Health, after an employee opened an attachment in an email and the malware spread throughout the province’s IT system. The SHA says it was able to contain and eliminate the LETTER TO THE Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 EDITOR All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. Coronavirus overreach? My wife and I are in the “old” and vulnerable category when it comes to the coronavirus. We take the danger seriously and have complied with all the suggested and required safeguards. We were looking forward to being together with two other family members over Christmas. Unfortunately our government decided otherwise. Because we are a “couple”, we cannot have anyone else in our home. Because all of our close family are “couples”, none of them can come here, and we can’t visit any of them. If any one of us was single and living alone, that person could chose to visit any of the others, even if there were already four people in that household. Our neighbor and friend is a single lady. She can have up to four members of a family in her home. We can shop at Wal Mart. We can go to a movie. We can meet another couple at a restaurant and sit at the same table; but they can’t come here. Is there something about couples in their homes that makes then inherently dangerous? What marvel of science and medical research tells our Government that this really makes sense? Thanks Premier Moe and Dr. Shahab for having spoiled Christmas for hundreds of Saskatchewan families. R. Conroy, Moose Jaw. Ranch Ehrlo offers new program for families struggling with addiction By Moose Jaw Express Staff Families struggling with addictions across the province and country can now access a new program to support them during their recovery journeys. Based in Moose Jaw, the Ranch Ehrlo Society’s Family-Centred Addiction Program is an innovative residential addictions treatment program that supports the person struggling with substance abuse and his or her immediate family. According to a news release, this new program is an extension of the Family Treatment Program (FTP) that Ranch Ehrlo started 15 years ago. Families in the program have an apartment within a secure building, which offers 24/7 on-site staff support. The program’s unique feature is that children do not need to be separated from their parents and can attend programming as well. “We’re looking for families who are struggling with addiction, but have been medically detoxed prior to coming into the program, and ready to work on their treatment needs,” said Patti Petrucka, Ranch Ehrlo’s family proThe views and opinions expressed in this article are those of gram director. “We opened our doors in November and the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this the community and surrounding community response publication. has been phenomenal.” Individuals entering into recovery attend daily structured programming that combines a holistic treatment Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. malware upon discovery of the breach, restoring any compromised files, but the investigation found that some encrypted files were sent to a suspicious IP address. These files were restored from backups, but investigators could not determine what information from the group of files was sent to the IP address. Since the incident, eHealth continues to monitor the internet for any Saskatchewan files that may have been circulated, with no evidence showing this has occurred yet. The latest scan was in November. The SHA and Ministry of Health have intensified training for employees on the dangers of opening emails with suspicious attachments, and eHealth is making continuous security upgrades to its IT network to strengthen security. approach, achieving sobriety and relapse prevention, and understanding areas such as trauma, mental health, and co-dependency, the news release explained. “This program was created (because) over the years in the Family Treatment Program, (it) has seen increasingly complicated addiction and mental health concerns fragmenting families,” said Petrucka. “Too often, these families are separated from their children and are not offered the opportunity to heal as a family. Many parents have not parented sober for a long time or ever.” Participants will focus on understanding their addictions and work through their recovery daily with treatment staff on areas of family functioning and parenting. Staff with the program work to enhance child safety, no matter what problem parents are struggling with, the news release said. If parents are struggling with substance misuse cravings at 2 a.m. when their children are sleeping, they can contact program staff and come for a visit or review their relapse plan so staff can provide immediate support. The Family-Centred Addiction Program is open to families across Canada and has space to serve six families. For more information, visit ehrlo.com. Tractor sales decline this year For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Tractor sales for the year increased by 9.1 per cent while sales of combines fell 11.1 per cent. Dealers sold 24,727 two-wheel drive tractors to the end of November, an increase of 2,150, according to the Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers. During November, 2WD tractor sales increased 4.6 per cent to 2,431. Sales of four-wheel drive tractors of 1,292 units dropped 10.1 per cent to 517 with 36 sold in November versus 39 sales last November. Self-propelled combine sales, 1,292 year to date, fell 11.1 per cent with only 88 sold in November compared with 11 last year.

legacy MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A5 Moose Jaw's Affordable Printer What legacy will you leave • Quick Quotes are FREE! • Anything Printed... cheap! • Put the money in your pocket behind BEHIND? Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. sales@saskpromo.com 306 694 1322 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org Peacock Collegiate students keep up the pace for 10th annual Polar Bear Run Larissa Kurz A.E. Peacock Collegiate made some big changes to its annual Polar Bear Run fundraiser this year, but the event saw just as much success as previous years thanks to dedicated students. Rather than hosting one big walk-or-run charity event with the public, organizers instead shifted their focus to engaging the student body at Peacock, breaking down the 2020 Polar Bear Run into a donation challenge to encourage students to participate safely. Classrooms were challenged to walk or run the furthest amount of cumulative kilometres or raise the most amount of money in donations, with individual students tasked with the same challenge. With over 250 students participating over a course of three weeks, the new version of the Polar Bear Run raised over $2,500 for the Terry Fox Foundation. Participating students ended up travelling a total of 1,500 kilometres for the fundraiser while raising money for the event’s cause. Peacock has been organizing the Polar Bear Run in support of cancer research for ten years, raising a grand total of $40,000 in donations for the Terry Fox Foundation. Last year’s event drew about 70 participants for the chilly outdoor charity run, with this year’s success proving once again that there are no temperatures too brisk to slow down support for cancer research. Participants from the 2019 Polar Bear Run. (file photo) Magazine records how pandemic changed lives from cultural, heritage perspectives By Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express During the early months of the pandemic this year, Heritage Saskatchewan embarked on a project to visually and verbally document how people were adapting to the first phase of COVID-19. Throughout the spring and summer, the organization co-ordinated a project called COVID-19 Culture: A Living Heritage Project of the Pandemic in Saskatchewan. With the help of six community co-ordinators, 41 interviewees were selected and asked about how their lives had changed and how their culture, heritage and traditional knowledge helped them cope. “The project utilized existing relationships developed over the past several years of community engagement work for Heritage Saskatchewan to identify storytellers, historians, folklorists and filmmakers to collect ethnographic interviews from Saskatchewan people,” Kristin Catherwood, director of living heritage, said in a news release. The project resulted in the publication — created in partnership with the Saskatchewan History and Folklore Society — of a special edition of Folklore magazine. Raw interview data and transcriptions were also donated to the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan (PAS), where they will remain for future generations. They will be available on the PAS YouTube channel in early 2021. “When I look on this project, what I’m really struck by is how connected we really are,” Catherwood said in a YouTube video. “No matter what our background is, we all experienced the same abrupt change to our lives.” Hutterite heritage Mary-Ann Kirkby, journalist and author of I Am Hutterite, was one person interviewed for the project. During quarantine at her Prince Albert home, Kirkby’s Hutterite background kicked in and, during the evenings, the family engaged in long conversations mixed with games of Scrabble and Rummy to pass the time. In June, Kirkby was heartbroken to learn of major COVID-19 outbreaks on Hutterite colonies across the prairies after nearly 1,500 Hutterites attended a funeral for three boys in Alberta. “It was a tremendous tragedy that absolutely was like a fire through the hearts of Hutterite communities,” she said. Kirkby spoke on CBC’s The National and wrote on her blog as negative comments about the Hutterites appeared online. She directed her criticism toward the religiously-orthodox Hutterite men who ignored safety protocols. While some leadership had failed, she noted that any form of discrimination was unacceptable. “Somehow, in these minority groups, one person defines them all. And that’s where we really have to watch ourselves, not to do that,” Kirkby added. “We can fight back, we can say, ‘You’re breaking the law and I’m really, really upset at you,’ without being racist about it. And that’s the important lesson in this.” A Nigerian perspective Jane Ibisiki Tamunobere is from Nigeria and came to Saskatchewan for university. Now in her 30s, she works at a long-term care home in Swift Current. She recalled her childhood of 20 years ago when her mother, sisters and six other families went into lockdown when the northern states of Nigeria began instituting Shariah law. “We had to get carried away to stay in a different place and were locked in for a while, and so I experienced a little of a lockdown, but not in a pandemic situation,” Tamunobere. During the pandemic’s early days, Tamunobere started a YouTube channel and posted videos about cooking, cleaning, and life as an immigrant in Canada. Through this, she reconnected with old friends, while her family saw her through fresh eyes. “He (her dad) saw my face for the first time through YouTube, and he was not sure it was me,” Tamunobere said. “My dad calls me on the phone and goes, ‘You look different young lady! That’s you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s me, daddy.’ So for more, it’s like a journal for them to just watch and see who their daughter is now. PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Moose Jaw lawyer included in Queen’s Counsel designations to honour public service Larissa Kurz David Chow, lawyer at Chow McLeod Barristers & Solicitors in Moose Jaw, is just one of the fifteen Saskatchewan lawyers being recognized with the Queen’s Counsel designation for their extraordinary contributions to the legal profession and their public service. “I’m thrilled, it's a wonderful Christmas gift,” said Chow, of the honour. “It’s the highest honour to be bestowed on a lawyer, aside from appointment to the court.” Chow was called to the provincial bar in 2001, after articling with father Kerry Chow at Chow and Company in Moose Jaw. He continues to practice general law here in the city, with an interest in real estate conveyancing, family law, corporate and commercial law, and civil litigation. Several accomplishments from the past years stood out to Chow, including beginning his career with his father and practicing alongside brother Darin Chow, who currently sits on the Court of Queen’s Bench. “I spent six very rewarding years as a bencher with the Law Society of Saskatchewan, up until 2018, and was chair of some very important committees, as far as the ethics committee, the governance committee, the admissions and ed- ucation committee,” said Chow. He also served seven years as a public appointee to the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission, where he was part of the redrafting of all the governing legislation for realtors. Chow has also been a contract legal counsel for the Real Estate Commission’s Discipline Committee’s hearing panels and a government-appointed hearing officer to adjudicate for police disciplinary matters in Saskatchewan. Chow is the current vice-chair of the Law Foundation of Saskatchewan and sits on the University of Regina Board of Governors. “So much credit needs to go to my wife [and children] because they forfeit an awful lot of time with me so that I can dedicate that time to the profession and the community,” said Chow. Queen’s Counsel appointments are chosen by recommendation from a provincial committee, including the minister of justice and attorney general, the chief justice of the Court of Appeal or the chief justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench, and past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan. Lawyer David Chow, of Chow McLeod Barristers & Solicitors in Moose Jaw, has been honoured with one of the highest recognitions available for legal practitioners. (supplied) Lawyers selected for the designation must have practiced law for at least ten years, and demonstrate a dedication to the community through their public service — both as a legal professional and in general. Chow is just one of 15 Saskatchewan lawyers selected this year, joined by Derek Arnold in Saskatoon, James Bourassa, Randy Brunet in Regina, Katherine Grier in Saskatoon, William Jennings in Regi- na, Donald Mackinnon in the Battlefords, Joleen McCullagh in Prince Albert, Richard Molaro in Regina, Charmaine Panko in Saskatoon, Helen Semanganis in Saskatoon, Katrina Swan in Regina, Curtis Talbot, Christopher Weitzel in Regina, and Jodi Wildeman in Regina. He is also only one of two lawyers currently practicing in Moose Jaw to now have the Queen’s Counsel designation. Brenda Walper-Bossence of Walper-Bossence Law was awarded the designation in 2002. Moose Jaw lawyers Gail Wartman of former office Macdougall Gauley LLP and Lyle Phillips, also of Chow McLeod, have also received the Queen’s Counsel designation, but have since retired from practice. Although the designation is largely honorific and likely won’t change much in Chow’s daily practice, he is pleased to see the recognition from peers in the provincial legal community. “It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my family,” said Chow. “It is something of an honorary title, but I think most importantly it is a recognition of the respect and admiration of colleagues in the profession.” REFLECTIVE MOMENTS There were some positive moments in 2020 No one should argue that 2020 has been a most interesting and horrifying year. Initially we figured that we here in Canada, smack-dab Joyce Walter in the prairies, For Moose Jaw Express ronjoy@sasktel.net would be mere observers to the pandemic that was taking a toll across the oceans. And then suddenly we went from observers to participants, locking ourselves away from friends and family, and watching the nightly national news to keep abreast of the virus as it moved through North America. With an unusual Christmas behind us, it is a foregone conclusion that the new babe of 2021 will not be met with celebrations of fireworks and large parties. Instead that toddler will be greeted with cautious optimism, with hope that the light far down a dark tunnel will become brighter and brighter as vaccines are distributed and the virus might be brought under control. At the end of normal years one tends to look back and share memories of what went right and wrong. Resolutions for self-improvement are also documented as a guideline for how the new year might unfold — a better diet, new job, new home, kindness to strangers, forgiveness for past deeds — remember those resolutions from the end of 2019? While it is tempting to grump and groan about what didn’t happen in 2020 — all the events that were cancelled, the travel restrictions, even the tirades from folks who insisted COVID is a hoax — starting a new year on a more positive note seems the way to proceed. So, what follows is my list of some of my better moments of 2020: 1. January to late March was exactly what was expected of winter in a prairie city. The snow wasn’t that difficult to abide, especially with great neighbours who always show up with shovels and limber backs. And temperatures were not oppressive, allowing one to wear lighter winter garb. 2. I was in curling heaven in February as we attended some of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Mosaic Place. I admit to spending more time gawking at everything going on around us, rather than the action on the ice. While eating at a local restaurant after those games, we had the good fortune to chat with a Curling Canada official who kindly gave us tickets for another game, in a prime location to see the ice as well as to still take in our surroundings. 3. Someone was looking out for me on March 21, the day another driver wanted to be in the same spot I was already occupying on the road. My bruises eventually faded, with only a few aches still lingering. I received excellent care and attention from ambulance attendants, city police, emergency room staff, nurses and doctor, the X-ray technician, and CT scan technician. My vehicle received excellent attention from the tow truck company, but alas, it went to the scrap heap long before its time. 4. We ventured out on some day-trips after replacing my vehicle and enjoyed the idea of breathing different air and seeing a world outside of our environs. Drivers on rural roads seemed to wave in friendly greeting more often than usual. Almost like they too enjoyed seeing someone else on the road. 5. Housemate reconnected with a second cousin who now lives in South Africa and while he couldn’t see me, he told me I sounded much, much younger than he knew me to be. I suspect that flattery was to make up for the time he pulled the tails off my ornamental mice magnets on the fridge. He was about five years old and I have held a grudge ever since. But flattery will get me every time. And he and Housemate spend considerable time on their cellphones texting, talking and sharing photos. 6. At the end of summer, it became our avenue’s turn for water main replacement. It was the best entertainment of the year as we watched in awe and admiration as operators of those massive machines put their equipment to work. I’m still a bit miffed that most of our neighbours got new sidewalks and grass for their boulevards while we didn’t. But what good news to see the city has decided to finance a plan to replace tired sidewalks sometime in the future. We enjoy our new pavement but still hold out hope that that bump at the end of the street will be fixed in the spring. 7. It was a joy to watch students return to school and see them take an interest in the construction on the street. I know some of them would have enjoyed moving aside the barriers to romp in the excavation and slide down the mounds of dirt. Eagle-eyed teachers and parents would have none of it. 8. Christmas was a party for two, the first time in 51 years we have not celebrated with family and friends. But those friends and family members stayed in touch, phoning, texting or e-mailing to ensure we were safe and sound and having a happy holiday. 9. Oh, one more thing: with visitors unable to make surprise visits over the holidays, the dust bunnies also enjoyed a stress-free celebration. But beware: I do have a new Swiffer just waiting for some action. Happy New Year everyone. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A7 M & M Glass with Class and M&M Hair and Body Salon COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on ! @mjminutemuffler We would like to thank you for your support and wish you Health and Happiness for 2021! We look forward to seeing you in the New Year! STOKER COAL FOR SALE I am presently moving coal into SE Saskatchewan and all areas of Manitoba. For more information contact: L ARRY G OULD Reston, MB • (204)877-3882 or Email: llgould@mts.net Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw Custom Megan Nash-inspired mug raffle putting the spotlight on Moose Jaw Pride Larissa Kurz Juno-award winning singer-songwriter Megan Nash has always had a soft spot for Moose Jaw — which is why she’s helped organize a holiday raffle to spotlight two unique gems here in the city. Nash has joined forces with local ceramicist Kobie Spriggs — perhaps better known as existentialhippy on social media and in local storefronts — to offer a chance to win a custom-designed and hand-crafted coffee mug. The mug’s design is inspired by Nash’s top hit, “Seeker,” featuring a labradorite crystal set into the handle just like the one Nash wears in her music video for the popular 2017 single. “In that video, I’m wearing this big elaborate necklace that I bought from Essential Elements Metaphysical, in downtown Moose Jaw, and it was this piece for the whole scene throughout the video, and so [Kobie] drew inspiration from that,” said Nash. Because Nash’s whole idea was to do something to support the local community, entry into the draw is relatively simple: anyone who makes a monetary donation to Moose Jaw Pride before the draw deadline will be added to the pool of potential winners. There’s no minimum requirement for donations, said Nash, as the purpose is to keep the contest open to anyone who would like to participate. “I know it's a difficult time to ask for money from people, so we didn’t put a minimum or maximum on how much you can donate, so it's just if you can spare anything, we really appreciate it,” said Nash. It’s also about supporting a deserving non-profit organization like Moose Jaw Pride and all of the positive work it does in Moose Jaw all year round. “I’ve long admired Moose Jaw Pride, I think they’re such an important non-profit that’s doing such great work. They do so much for the community, with workshops, events, and the support and resources they offer,” said Nash. “I adore Rainbow Retro Thrift Shop, their storefront. I think it's such a great space and they’re really working towards making Moose Jaw a safer space for the LGBTQ+ community.” Although the raffle is very Moose Jaw-focused, Nash said that it is open to anyone in Canada interested in taking part. “The whole big part of this is just to celebrate community,” said Nash. “I just really love the community in Moose Jaw. It's been so supportive of me throughout these years of me playing music and being an artist based out of the surrounding area, and I just really appreciate the work that Moose Jaw Pride is doing.” The deadline to make a donation is Dec. 29 at midnight, said Nash, in order to be entered into the draw. Donations can be made online through Moose Jaw Pride’s website, at moosejawpride.ca/donate. She will be drawing the lucky winner live on her Instagram page on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m., with Rainbow Retro also streaming the draw on their page as well. Megan Nash and local artist Kobie Spriggs from existentialhippy have teamed up to raffle a custom coffee mug in support of Moose Jaw Pride. (supplied / Megan Nash) Nash also shared that she has a few more projects like this one in the works for the new year, to continue spreading positivity in the community, and said to keep an eye open for more announcements. TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Personal highlights experienced from first year of the terrible pandemic The year 2020 was one that seemed to last forever with ever more horrible events. The hopes for a better year began badly with the daily news of the wildfires in Australia – a place we have always dreamed of visiting. Was the whole country going to burn up? We discussed another big trip, by Ron Walter having missed our bi-annual travel in 2019. That discussion became more urgent when my singing, songwriting doctor advised if we planned any bucket list trips to do them within a year before my kidney condition made travel near impossible. Briefly we discussed where to go. The beautiful mysterious Yukon we enjoyed in 2017? Or Newfoundland of which we didn’t see all? Or the same for Nova Scotia? Hopes of travel anywhere were dashed as this new virus spread from China like volcanic ash over the globe. The lockdown changed our lifestyle. We agreed my partner and wife would get the groceries as I faced risks from underlying health conditions. Her first trip ended in near disaster when the driver of a one-tonne truck T-boned her. Another foot ahead and she might have been killed. She still suffers pain; he probably paid $200 for running a red light. We slogged on, hunkered down, listening to the daily reports advising us to stay home. We did. The COVID dominated news was refreshing at first, steering the news focus away from the Trump circus. Not so refreshing was Trump’s suggestion we inject bleach to become immune to coronavirus. Even the Trudeau WE Charity scandal failed to take the COVID focus out of the news. Three months of isolation – except for banking and buying groceries ended – allowing us to widen our social bubble a bit. On weekends we made up for isolation with day trips into the countryside, having always enjoyed them. Summer passed with the occasional coffee with a few friends and tending the vegetable garden. During the spring I connected with a cousin in South Africa after 40 years. He is a musician/chef who has spent 20 years living on that continent building a media organization in video, radio and print. It has been wondrous and a diversion from virus matters. Fall came with two uninspiring elections. Our mayor won by 800 plus votes over an unknown candidate. The year was about to end on a positive note. Vaccines to create immunity to COVID were near approval. The vaccine development is one miracle out of the pandemic. Too bad we couldn’t create the same miracle to resolve global peace, poverty and homelessness. Mother Nature threw another curve when a mutant strain of the COVID appeared. More uncertainty ahead. Meanwhile Yours Truly buckled down on a rather restrictive diet – no/low salt, low protein, potassium and phosphorus intake – no ham, bacon, sausage, cold cuts, limited dairy. I used to live to eat. Now I eat to live. Fortunately I like berries, fruit, veggies and nuts. Whatever happened this year should prepare me for the worst in 2021. And I’ll try to make that bucket list trip in 2022. Hope you had a better year than us and hope you have a happy, healthy one in 2021. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. INTERNET TIMED ONLY 16TH ANNUAL HAY AUCTION FOR: RON BUMPHREY Mossbank, Sk. (306) 354-2673 WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13 - Starting at 1:30 pm. CST. Terms: E-Transfer or Wire Transfer w/Letter of Guarantee Switzer Auction Location of Bales: 1 mile North of Mossbank on pavement to curve, 4 miles West to end of pavement, 6 miles West on #718 Grid Road (GPS: N49.57.17.2/W106.11.10.6) NOTE: Prior viewing by appointment only. Phone (306) 354-2673. There will be no attendance salewww.switzerauction.ca day or bale loading. This auction will be “Online Bidding Only”. No bales will be released until they have been paid in full. You will need to have a paid invoice to pickup your purchase. Go to switzerauction.ca to register for this auction. This auction will be posted approx. 5-7 days in advance of sale day. This auction will be a soft close on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. HAPPY NEW YEAR! 500 - Alfalfa/Crested Wheat Crude Protein - 11.9% TDN - 65.72% Moisture - 10.5% RFV - 91.86 Catch Weight - 1450 lbs. It is the buyers responsibility to inspect the hay to their satisfaction before buying. All hay sells as is, where is. Terms: E-transfer or Wire Transfer w/Letter of Guarantee. Sold by the bale. Price includes loading bales until Jan. 27, 2021. Feed tests as of Nov. 5, 2020 are of Dry matter basis. Bales weighed Dec. 1, 2020. Bales are solid core, net wrapped & twine tied. Catalogue, Catch Weights & Stack Numbers on our website. For more info call Ron at (306) 354-2673 MORE INFO ON FACEBOOK & OUR WEBSITE: www.switzerauction.ca SWITZER AUCTION (306) 773-4200 Swift Current, Sk. SK. LIC. 914494 Bruce Switzer AB. LIC. 313086 Website: www.switzerauction.ca Glenn Switzer

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Sask. branch of Nature Conservancy reflects on successful year of conservation projects Larissa Kurz In looking back over the past year, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is very pleased with the work it has done to conserve and protect endangered ecosystems, including those in Saskatchewan. Regional vice-president for Saskatchewan Jennifer McKillop took a moment with the Moose Jaw Express to look back on 2020 and the important projects she and her team were able to complete in the midst of the pandemic. “It's in times like these, people really focus on things that are really important and I know for myself, one of those things is nature,â€? said McKillop. “And we saw a real uptick in people spending time outside this year, which has been really interesting.â€? In August, the NCC dedicated 866 hectares of grasslands north of Buffalo Pound Lake, including seven kilometres of shoreline, as a new conservation site. The area is home to several animals on Canada’s Species At Risk Act, including Sprague's pipit, the bobolink, Baird’s sparrow, the northern leopard frog and the American badger. The Buffalo Pound area also serves to filter drinking water for an estimated one-third of the province and was previously at risk of industry development. In October, the NCC expanded its conservation site north of Saskatoon to include 124 hectares of land near Asquith, Sask, which features both native grasslands as well as aspen forest. The site is nearby three other NCC conservation sites, which now totals 543 hectares of land contributing to a habitat corridor in the Saskatoon Prairie Natural Area. The area serves to benefit man migratory birds and is home to several species at risk, including the American badger, the bobolink, bank swallow and northern leopard frog. In partnership with the Saskatoon Nature Society, the NCC is planning to mark interpretive trails with signage The Nature Conservancy of Canada’s conservation property near Asquith, Sask. (photo supplied / Jason Bantle) Humane Society Pet of the Month Georgie Georgie was left in our porch over 120 days ago as a kitten. He is full of life and purrs to let you know he is loving it. As much as we love Georgie, it is our biggest wish for him to find a home of his own during the holidays. Just like any teenage boy Boo he can be rough and tumble then Now Ok Store pen by settles into a nice cozy spot for some Appointm ent! R and R! Georgie does like other furry friends to interact with. He does well with dogs and other cats. Georgie is neutered, started on his vaccinations and micro-chipped. Georgie is approx. 8 months old and his adoption fee is $50. If you are interested in adopting Georgie please go to our website at www.mjhs.ca click on Georgie's photo and submit an application from there. For more info contact the Humane Society (306)692-1517 www.mjhs.ca Bring this coupon & save 15% off any regular priced item. OFFER ENDS JAN 25, 2021 1251 Main St North • 306.691.0495 Coyote pups, photographed at the Zen-Ridge conservation site near Consul, Sask. (photo supplied / Jason Bantle) Jennifer McKillop, Saskatchewan’s regional vice-president of the Nature Conservancy of Canada, at one of the non-profit’s conservation properties near Dundurn, Sask. (supplied) through the area, to educate interested visitors on the site and its relevance to habitat conservation in the face of urbanization. In November, the NCC was also able to dedicate another 195 hectares near Consul, Sask. as a conservation site. The area, referred to as Zen-Ridge, is part of the Milk River Basin area and includes both grasslands and seasonal wetlands habitats. It is home to several species at risk, including greater sage-grouse, the chestnut-collared longspur, ferruginous hawk and the rare dwarf woolly-heads plant, which grows on the dried-up edges of the wetlands. For McKillop and the rest of the NCC, the declaration of each of these properties is an enormous victory for the preservation of one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world: the grasslands. “Usually when people think about in-danger ecosystems, they don’t think about prairie but it really is one of the rarest in the world. There is only about 17 per cent of native grasslands left in Saskatchewan,â€? said McKillop. “So it’s important to preserve it, not just for its intrinsic value but also for the ecological service it provides, like helping mitigate flooding as well as drought.â€? The projects completed by the NCC in Saskatchewan were largely made possible thanks to support from donors, said McKillop, including a fundraising campaign held earlier this year that helped make the Buffalo Pound property acquisition possible. “Over that three-month campaign, we received almost 300 donations, and about half of those were from new donors to the NCC,â€? said McKillop. “And that was really exciting for us because not only is it an important project from a conservation point of view, but it showed us that even in these really challenging times, that nature is really important to people in Saskatchewan.â€? McKillop also praised her dedicated team of staff at the Saskatchewan branch, as well as across the NCC as a whole for the work they have accomplished this year. “It's very rewarding work and we have a small but passionate team that works in the province and across Canada,â€? said McKillop. “We’ve all been challenged, working through the pandemic, but people have adapted and we’ve made some real gains.â€? The NCC was also recently named one of the top workplaces in Canada managed by a woman, an accolade McKillop was proud to see bestowed. Looking ahead to 2021, McKillop promised that the Saskatchewan branch of the NCC has plans to continue acquiring land with high conservation value, as well as to fill positions on a regional board of directors. The organization will also be focusing on building partnerships with other groups who hold an interest in the protected properties, like local Indigenous communities and ranchers or cattlemen to support good stewardship on their land. Mostly, said McKillop, everyone at the Saskatchewan branch is looking forward to getting back outdoors again to host workshops and property tours, after taking much of their programming to an online space this year. “We’re just looking forward to getting outside, spending time with supporters and the public and telling our story,â€? said McKillop. “We’ve had a great year engaging with people virtually, but there’s nothing like spending time outside, enjoying nature and really seeing the results of the work that we do — we call those ‘the results you can walk on.’â€? BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Expect a year of uncertainty, volatility in economies and markets in 2021 So what’s ahead for business and investors in the year 2021? Most analysts from a wide range of corporations and government predict a return to near-normal by year end. The thinking is based on achieving control of the pandemic through mass vaccinations by the fourth quarter and then an unleashing of pent up demand as people return to normal pursuits — visiting family, restaurants, bars and resorts. There will be long-lasting, long-term influences from the pandemic: increased online purchases of everything from food to hardware as well as larger numbers of work from home employees. These analyses all seem reasonable but rely on one key factor — mass vaccination, and effective vaccines. No one knows how long the vaccines will be effective. Certainly if the mutation of COVID-19 found in southern England spreads, as is expected, there is no telling what will happen. From a personal out-on-a-limb perspective, the planet is in for another year of stop and go economies as leaders wrestle with balancing dying business sectors with dying voters. The second wave assailing now appears to be more deadly than the first. A third wave could occur if too many people fatigued by social distancing and lack of human contact decide to break the rules set up by health and political leaders to protect the population. Stock market price levels have soared into thin air from euphoria created by investors believing vaccinations have resolved the grave health issue. Those markets will show volatility as investors one day fear the vaccines aren’t being distributed fast enough, then the next day buy on hopes of a quick end to the pandemic. Sudden bankruptcies or disclosures of business issues will rock the market along with days of optimism. Fear and greed will continue to rule the market with prices moved by uncertainty. Sometime before or by late spring the market will plunge as investors decide the scene isn’t as sunny as was thought. By fall, the market may resume that upward trend as investors foresee a recovery in six months. All this, of course, depends on whether the mass vaccinations are widespread and have the expected effect. Happy New Year to All! Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

2020 MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A9 January Moose Jaw welcomes 2020 New Year’s baby A Moose Jaw family had a New Year’s they will never forget as their baby girl was born at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital to become Moose Jaw’s New Year’s Baby for 2020. Thomas and Courtney Thorton welcomed their third child, Margaret Grace, to the world at 6:07 p.m. on Jan. 2. She weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces. Goodbye to Warriors coach Hunter; O’Leary takes over as head coach Gifts are dropped off at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital for the 2020 Moose Jaw New Year’s Baby. From left to right are Beverley Morrell from Welcome Wagon, mother Courtney Thorton and baby Margaret Grace, daughters Emily and Cait Thorton, Rob Clark from Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce and father Thomas Thorton. PRISM Awards saw record number of nominations When the Business Women of Moose Jaw held their first PRISM Award ceremony seven years ago to honour women in the city and surrounding area who show Perseverance, are Role Models, Influential, Successful or a Mentor, hence PRISM – they had no idea how successful the event would grow to be. Thirty-six (36) women were nominated across five categories in 2020. Nominees for the 2020 PRISM awards gathered for a group photo. The Tim Hunter era with the Moose Jaw Warriors came to an end. After 356 games, a 189-134-25-8 record and some of the best seasons in Warriors history, general manager Alan Millar announced that the Western Hockey League team had relieved Hunter of his head coaching duties and replaced him with associate coach Mark O’Leary. Hunter joined the team in the 201415 season and left the franchise Moose Jaw Warriors general manager Alan as the all-time leader in coaching Millar and new head coach Mark O’Leary. wins and second all-time in games coached. The Warriors made the playoffs from 2016-19 with Hunter at the helm. He also served as the head coach of Team Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2019 and was an assistant coach in 2017 and 2018, when Canada last won gold prior. Through it all, O’Leary was an assistant coach, having joined the team in 2012-13 and was promoted to associate coach for the 2018-19 campaign. He served as head coach for 35 games when Hunter was at the World Juniors, posting a 24-6-4-1 record in that time. SaskPower deal approved, but with several tradeoffs included in agreement The deal with SaskPower to secure its natural gas plant is to have “a colossal and positive impact” on Moose Jaw; city hall had to make several concessions to seal the deal. The Crown corporation intends to build its $700-million combined cycle natural gas plant on 43.5 hectares (108.77 acres) in the Southeast Industrial Park (SEIP) for $5,600 per acre, or $609,112. About 800 jobs will be created to construct the plant during the next three years, while 25 permanent, full-time positions will be created once the building is operational. This subject originally came to council on Dec. 19, 2018, when a report was presented about SaskPower’s offer to purchase land for the natural gas plant. However, project details were kept under wraps for the next 13 months as city administration and SaskPower representatives hammered out a deal. Approving the service agreement was the first time council had time to discuss the final document. A map that shows the route of a proposed water supply from the water treatment plant and lagoons to the natural gas plant in the Southeast Industrial Park. Chamber honours award winners of Citizen and Group of the Year Larissa Kurz This year’s Citizen of the Year Award was given to Krystal Chow, to celebrate the volunteer work she has done around the community. Chow was nominated for a long list of community involvement: her work with the Warrior’s Booster Club, her help organizing radiothons for the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital and Humane Society, her involvement with the Canadian Tire JumpStart program. She was also a part of the volunteer force that made the recent Saskatchewan Air Show hosted at 15 Wing possible and provided her time and expertise as a volunteer with the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts. This year’s Group of the Year Award was given to Moose Jaw Families For Change, for the numerous ways they offered support and betterment to the entire community. The group focuses on creating an inclusive space for adults with disabilities, offering independence through their housing initiative, programming at the Kinsmen Inclusion Centre, and their new workplace experience Citizen of the Year Award winner Krystal Chow, with presenters Scott Greenough from CAE Canada Inc. (L) and Chamber of Commerce president Jasmine Cameron (R). program at the Kinsmen Cafe. MJFFC also supports other initiatives, organizations, Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services Representatives from Moose Jaw Families for Change accepting the Group of the Year Award from presenters Scott Greenough from CAE Canada Inc. (L) and Chamber of Commerce president Jasmine Cameron (R). and even businesses throughout the city, and works with many community partners in their programming. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A13 Congratulations New Parents! Dominique & Mark Dombowsky of Moose Jaw December 25, 2020, 4:39 pm Female 7lbs, 14.5oz Mackenzie Huber & Ryan Ogle of Moose Jaw December 22, 2020, 6:19 pm Male 8lbs Riley & Willie Legare of Moose Jaw December 15, 2020, 10:05 pm Male 6lbs, 6oz 2020 February Mosaic Place turns into the largest curling arena in Saskatchewan Warriors sign head coach O’Leary, assistant King to multi-year contract extensions The 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts national women’s curling championship began shortly after the ice resurfacing machines finished their job that started 36 hours earlier with legendary Curling Canada icemaker Dave Merklinger overseeing the proceedings. The opening draws started and action ran through to the championship final on Feb, 23. When the Moose Jaw Warriors announced that Mark O’Leary would be taking over as head coach, general manager Alan Millar made sure to point out that it wouldn’t be long before they’d work out a long-term deal and less than a month after the coaching change, the Warriors announced that both O’Leary and assistant coach Scott King had signed multi-year Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Mark contract extensions with the Western O’Leary and assistant coach Scott King. Hockey League club. King was in his fifth season with the team, joining the Warriors as a skills coach in 2015-16 after more than a decade playing in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top domestic league in Germany. He was promoted to assistant coach the following season. Randy Palmer The Scotties Tournament of Hearts had officially settled into Mosaic Place enough that test games could be played. From The Kitchen C o m fo r t d i s h e s re a d y to t a k e o ve r f ro m t u r k ey By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express With turkey now being just a memory until the next major holiday meal, new kitchen memories might be made by trying out a variety of casseroles. Whether made in a skillet or cooked in the oven, this week’s recipes will fill any empty spots in the post-Christmas menu. All leftovers may be frozen to be enjoyed at a later date. ••• Lazy Cabbage Roll Casserole 1 1/2 lbs. lean ground beef or ground turkey 1 cup diced onion 1 medium cabbage, shredded 1-29 oz. can tomato sauce or more 1 1/2 cups white uncooked long grain rice 2 cans beef broth seasonings to taste shredded cheese, optional Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine ground meat, onion, tomato sauce, rice and cabbage. Add seasonings. Mix well. Spoon into a roaster and pour broth over. Do not stir. Cover and cook for one hour. Remove lid, stir, add more sauce or broth as required. Add more seasonings if desired. Cover, return to oven and cook another 30-45 minutes. In the last 10 minutes, sprinkle the top with shredded cheese if using. Serve with sour cream. Leftovers may be frozen. ••• Chicken and Rice Dinner 1 tbsp. vegetable oil 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in strips 1-10 oz. can cream of chicken soup 1 1/2 cups water 1/4 tsp. pepper 1 1/2 cups uncooked instant rice 2 cups frozen vegetable mixture (peas, corn, green beans, etc.) Heat oil at medium high in large skillet. Add chicken strips and cook until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside. Reduce heat to medium. Add soup, water and pepper. Heat to a boil, stirring often. Stir in rice and frozen vegetables. Top with chicken strips. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until chicken is cooked through, about 5-8 minutes. Makes four servings. ••• Barbecued Sausages 1 lb. breakfast sausage 1/2 cup chopped celery 1/2 cup chopped onion 3/4 cup tomato soup 2 tbsps. vinegar 1/2 tsp. chile powder 1 tbsp. brown sugar 2 tbsps. mustard 2 tbsps. worcestershire sauce 1/2 cup water Brown sausages slowly. Remove from pan and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tbsps. of droppings. Add celery and onions and stir, cooking about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining ingredients. When combined thoroughly, add sausages and simmer for 15 minutes. Serve over rice or noodles. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Many picture frames were discovered while the third floor of the legion was cleaned out. A commemorative bronze plaque honours the men from the Moose Jaw CIBC who fought in the First World War. Legion sells building after 94 years of ownership After 94 years of owning its own space, Moose Jaw’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 59 sold its building and is now leasing out the bottom floor. Discussions about selling the High Street West structure have taken place for several years, but the decision to sell occurred during the previous September general meeting, explained legion president Sharon Erickson. The building was sold to the new owners, with the owners taking possession on May 1. The organization signed a five-year lease with the new owners, with the option to move out early if a new location is found. The original legion began as the Great War Veterans Association and met in a house on Cordova Street across from Grant Hall. That group stayed there until the legion’s building on High Street West was constructed. Moose Jaw Fish wins bronze at world single distance championship For Moose Jaw’s Graeme Fish in February, he has his first World Single Distance Championship medal. Fish, 23, finished third in the 5,000 metres at Worlds in Salt Lake City, and it was an impressive level of improvement that saw him gain success.

2020 PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 February - March Community’s neonatal services improve due to donation from curling foundation The Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital to provide better neonatal services for newborn infants received a generous donation from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation. The foundation donated $38,000 to help equip the women’s health unit during a presentation on Feb. 15. Named after Sandra Schmirler, the Olympic, national and provincial curler from Saskatchewan, the foundation provides funding for equipment that enhances neonatal services at hospitals across Canada. The foundation attends every Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship and a telethon is conducted to raise money. This is the second time the foundation has supported the Moose Jaw Health Foundation; the first time being in support of the former Union Hospital and the capital campaign to build the new hospital. The Central Cyclones found a way to get things done with a 78-63 victory over the Peacock Toilers. Members of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation — including Jenna and Sara England, daughters of Schmirler, front — present a cheque for $38,000 to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation so it can purchase neonatal equipment for preemie babies at the hospital. Photo courtesy Sandra Schmirler Foundation Kinsmen Club celebrates national centennial with Founder’s Day flag raising Larissa Kurz Members of the Moose Jaw Kinsmen, Moose Jaw Kinnettes, and K40 auxiliary club members gathered at Tourism Moose Jaw to commemorate the founding of the service club 100 years ago in Canada. Founder’s Day is a national celebration, with Kinsmen Clubs across the nation planning flag raisings and other events to recognize the long-lasting mark that Kinsmen members have made on their communities. The Moose Jaw Kinsmen Club began in 1942, making it 78 years old in 2020. Central wins fifth-straight high school boys basketball title The Moose Jaw Kinsmen, Moose Jaw Kinnettes, and K40 members gathered to raise the Kin Canada flag on the centennial Founder’s Day. Manitoba’s Einarson wins Scotties Tournament of Hearts For Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson final draw attempt of the tournament in an extra end of the championship final against Ontario’s Rachel Homan, and with third Val Sweeting calling line, lead Briane Mielleur and second Shannon Team Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Birchard sweep- Shannon Birchard and lead Brianne Meilleur with the Scotties ing, the shot set- Tournament of Hearts trophy. tled nicely in the four foot giving Einarson an 8-7 win and her first ever Scotties Tournament of Hearts championship. Annual PRISM Awards honours yet another year of local womens’ successes The Business Women of Moose Jaw welcomed a sold-out crowd to the seventh annual PRISM Awards, where they celebrated the successes and achievements of 36 local women in and among the business community. The winners of this year’s awards were Julie Knox, for Perseverance; Jackie Wilson, for Role Model; Roberta Fonger, for Influential; Marcy Duffy, for Successful; and Jocelyn MacLeod, for Mentor. The Youth Achievement Award was presented to Central Collegiate student Jaimee Lynn-Hodgson, for her outstanding academic performance, leadership role amongst her classmates, continued achievements with the local Cadets program, and many volunteering accolades The BWMJ also presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Joan Buckmaster, who has offered her mentorship to many young girls throughout her 35 years as an educator, volunteer, and girls fastball coach. Hosting the awards each year is meant to celebrate the brilliance of local women and spotlight the many things they do within the community to support not only their peers but all of Moose Jaw. The gala also acts as an annual fundraiser for the Moose Jaw Transition House and has raised over $90,000 throughout the years, with another donation to follow later in the year. The 2020 PRISM Award winners, L-R: Julie Knox, Jaimee Lynn-Hodgson, Joan Buckmaster, Roberta Fonger, Marcy Duffey, Jackie Wilson, and Jocelyn MacLeod

2020 MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A15 March - April Northwest Childcare Development Centre celebrates official grand opening Invited officials, fellow childcare centre directors, and co-partner agencies gathered at the new location of the Northwest Child Development Centre to officially cut the ribbon for the new facility on Mar. 10. The centre has nearly doubled its childcare availability with the expansion, moving from a 39-space facility to a 79-space facility, and increased its staff from nine members to 22. L-R: Tim McLeod, board chair for Prairie South School Division; Greg Lawrence, MLA Moose Jaw-Wakamow; Candace Hennenfent, board chair at Northwest Child Development Centre; Crystal Kober-McCubbing, director at Northwest Child Development Centre; and Warren Michelson, MLA Moose Jaw North. Closure of Regina publisher Coteau Books “a devastating thing” for Sask. writers Despite the board of director’s best efforts, Regina-based publisher Coteau Books declared bankruptcy and ceased operations entirely — a reality that founder, author, and board member Robert Currie says is “heartbreaking” to witness. The original idea was to make publishing opportunities available to Saskatchewan writers in an industry that was, at the time, not easily accessible to many in the prairies. Coteau Books quickly expanded to include not only poetry but all genres of work and has been an important fixture in the prairie publishing scene for decades. They have published hundreds of titles, many of which have collected awards and nominations, in a large range of categories — something that not many publishers can claim. Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses across the province celebrated the achievements of Indigenous students throughout the month of March with local honour ceremonies. This event honours Indigenous students' achievements and was in celebration of upcoming convocation and the milestone of Forty-five students took part in this year’s Indigenous honfinishing their pro- our ceremony at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Moose Jaw gram area at Sask campus. Polytech. The honour ceremonies are one of the ways the institution implements its Indigenous Student Success Strategy, which is focused on miyo wahkohtowin — “good relations” — and works to remove barriers to success and incorporate Indigenous ways and thinking into the Polytech experience. Moose Jaw has been hosting its own honour ceremony on campus for 12 years now, and students appreciate the chance to celebrate their own accomplishments as they move into the workforce. Patterson wins NDP Wakamow nomination Coteau Books has its own display in Moose Jaw retailer Post Horizon Booksellers, which will eventually feature empty shelves as the publisher has ceased operations Prestige Environmental honoured with public works award for service Steve Karmarznuk (operations and field service manager) (L) accepting the Meritorious Service Award on behalf of Prestige Environmental at the annual Saskatchewan Public Works Association conference. Moose Jaw-based company Prestige Environmental Inc. took home the Meritorious Service Award from the Saskatchewan Public Works Association (SPWA) at their annual conference. The Meritorious Service Award is given each year in recognition of the private sector and academic institutions that play a key role in providing public works services. It is awarded based on the re- Sask Polytech celebrates accomplishments of Indigenous students with honour ceremony cipient’s work in enhancing the quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of services provided by public agencies. In an emailed statement from the SPWA, Prestige Environmental was chosen for this year’s award because of their quick response time and continued willingness to assist with crucial situations like water main breaks, service leaks, or environmental spills. Being named the NDP candidate for Moose Jaw Wakamow and with close to 100 NDP supporters filling the auditorium at Timothy Eaton Gardens for the nomination meeting, Melissa Patterson took on city councillor Crystal Froese for the right to face Sask Party’s incumbent MLA Greg Lawrence in the election that was held later in the Moose Jaw Wakamow NDP nominee Melissa year. Patterson speaks to supporters after her nomination. 2020 MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A17 April - May Nothing normal with pandemic on the rise Everything that was once normal has changed because of the pandemic. Some titles in the April 15th, 2020 edition of the Moose Jaw Express explain the situation: • Child care centres dealing with uncertainty, anxiety while remaining open as essential services; • Further changes hit Moose Jaw and District Food Bank; • Clients of Riverside Mission adapt to changes with meal program ; • Humane Society seeing spike in adoptions despite closed doors; • Churches reach out to help isolated, lonely residents during pandemic; • Lineups outside banks just part of pandemic’s efforts; • Restaurants battling to remain open in face of COVID-19 crisis: Delivery options abound throughout city as local eateries continue to offer services; • St. Aidan’s giving out bagged lunches to help fill gap for those in need. The Saskatchewan Hockey Association released their SaskFirst female rosters with Moose Jaw well represented. Defenceman Larissa Bohlken was the lone local player named to the Under-18 Top-29 team, while forward Brooklyn Nimegeers and forward Jasmine Kohl both cracked the Under-16 South squad. Brooklyn Nimegeers looks to find space in traffic. Social distancing at it’s best – Deann Little slides a hamper out the side door loading ramp at the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank; new pick-up rules, monetary donations only among COVID-19 precautions being taken Premier announces re-opening plan for Sask., to begin early May The Saskatchewan government released its five-phase plan to begin re-opening businesses and services in the province, which was scheduled to begin its first phase on May 4 with the reinstatement of some medical clinics and outdoor recreation. The Re-Open Saskatchewan plan was a gradual approach, with each phase re-evaluated as the plan progressed, subject to adjustments as restrictions were lifted and officials monitored the effect on the province’s health. Three Moose Jaw minor hockey players named to Sask First female team Local 90-year-old sewing protective masks to take care of Moose Jaw Sewing fabric face masks is a trend that has swept the nation since the coronavirus pandemic settled in, and local 90 year old resident Laure Beaulieu joined the movement by starting up her own mask project at The Bentley retirement residence. By the end of April, Laure Beaulieu, 90, made almost 100 fabric masks for care home workers all around the city, using nothing but her own materials and her time. Church bells ring out to offer hope during gloom of pandemic Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, right, speaks while Scott Moe, premier of Saskatchewan, looks on at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell) Clubs Fundraise Creatively During COVID: Elks ‘Help Children Hear’ Lottery to raise funds for service organization Research funded by the Elks of Saskatchewan helped develop cochlear implants that are widely used to help children hear. (Getty Images) 2020 The Elks of Saskatchewan launched a massive fundraiser to help children with hearing difficulties in the province. The first-ever ‘Help Children Hear’ lottery featured a big-ticket draw that included a $50,000 grand prize or a new Ford or Dodge truck or $1,000 a week for a year. That’s in addition to a 50-50 draw that also was expected to bring in plenty of cash to the service organization’s coffers. The lottery was set up to be completely pandemic-proof. To help dispel the gloom of the coronavirus, St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church took on the endeavour in May to ring its bells every day at noon to offer some hope during the unsettling time. Ringing the bells — even for a short time — offered hope and positivity and was to remind people that no one is alone in attempting to cope during the trying time. It also was to provide a message Janie Fries and Rosalie Boots stand outside St. Joseph of remembrance and a Roman Catholic Church and listen to the bells ring out call to consider that this in May, as part of a new initiative to offer hope to the will eventually end. community during the coronavirus. TO BE CONTINUED NEXT EDITION Star Wars Day takes over Main Street with youth centre’s character parade May the Fourth was certainly with Moose Jaw, as Main Street crowded with cars itching to give a wave to their favourite characters on the evening of Star Wars Day on May 4 — but it wasn’t just Star Wars fans. To celebrate the iconic “nerdy” holiday, Joe’s Place Youth Centre organized an impressive collection of local volunteers who took their place on the sidewalk and meridian outside the youth centre, waving to the cars passing by. - Moose Jaw’s Source for News! Local news, weather and sports Your connection to the world

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 City Hall Council Notes NOT HAPPY - MAKE A COMPLAINT If you have a viable complaint against the City of Moose Jaw, please make your voices known to the Ombudsman’s office in Saskatchewan. Ombudsman Saskatchewan promotes and protects fairness and integrity in the design and delivery of government services. They take complaints about provincial government ministries, agencies, Crown corporations and many health entities. They also take complaints about municipal entities. Ombudsman Saskatchewan offices are located at 150 – 2401 Saskatchewan Drive Regina Sask. S4P 4H8. Back in July the Ombudsman was Mary McFadyen; she can be reached by phone at the Regina office at (306)787-6211, Fax 306.787-9090 or e-mail ombreg@ombudsman.sk.ca. Let them know how you feel and get them to investigate. Mosaic Place to receive subsidy of nearly $900K next year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Taxpayers will be responsible for a subsidy of almost $900,000 to Mosaic Place next year, even though the return of live sports and entertainment acts is not guaranteed. The initial budget that Spectra Venue Management Services put together for 2021 projected revenues of $1.76 million and expenses of $2.5 million, leaving a deficit of $753,722. By including venue management fees of $154,585, the required subsidy would have been $908,306. In comparison, this year’s subsidy was roughly $1.3 million. However, the required subsidy will not be as much as first thought. The provincial government provided an economic recovery rebate of $39,000 and a rink rebate of $5,000, which decreases the overall subsidy to $864,306. During a recent 2021 budget deliberation meeting, city council voted 5-2 to approve the Mosaic Place budget. Councillors Jamey Logan and Dawn Luhning were opposed. A different year “2021 does look different,” said general manager Ryan MacIvor. Spectra is working with its hockey partners about a return to play, but that changes constantly, he continued. The management organization is also working with the Saskatchewan Health Association to understand its decisions better. That is why Spectra expects activities — such as meetings, events and curling — to potentially return in the third and fourth quarters of next year. There will be a decrease in attendance and activities in 2021, said MacIvor. This year, scheduled events were 133 and expected attendance was 134,750 persons. In actuality, there were 88 events and paid attendance of 89,652 individuals. Spectra expects to host 109 events next year and see a paid attendance of 115,950 persons. The management company expects to see several challenges in 2021, including increased cleaning and safety costs, increased carbon tax, and additional building maintenance costs. The lack of steel rigging prevents the building from attracting events consistently; food and beverage stations use decade-old cash registers and need to be replaced with point-of-sale machines; and revenue from advertising sales and premium seating is expected to decline. There could be cost savings by replacing all traditional fluorescent lightbulbs with LEDs. A new revenue-generating ticketing software could also be licensed across the province. Other expenses An “indirect expenses” section in the budget says curling costs are expected to increase to $373,576 from $303,481, said Coun. Crystal Froese. She also wondered what “overhead burden” was since that line item increased to $678,556 from $597,643. With curling, this cost is about accounting for utilities and better understanding that segment of the business, MacIvor said. The overhead burden line item focuses on areas such as taxes, utilities, audits, insurance, phone lines and photocopiers. While Spectra provided a realistic prediction of what operations could look like when the situation improves, Froese didn’t see any contingencies or “what-ifs” should events such as the WHL and curling not happen. “I’m trying to be optimistic,” she added. “I don’t want to have a chicken-little mentality. But it would have been good to see some expression in the budget to reflect the times we’re in.” Pandemic a factor What bothered Luhning was the projected total indirect expenses of $2.51 million, a $253,069 increase from this year. She was concerned that the budget didn’t factor in the pandemic, such as how the WHL — the Warriors are the biggest tenant and biggest economic sports attraction in Moose Jaw — is on pause. There are also restrictions on attendance in a building. “What is a 30-person event going to do for Mosaic Place?” she asked, adding, “It’s not business as usual in the live event industry or the WHL.” There are increased costs, MacIvor acknowledged. For example, this year, property taxes were roughly $26,000, compared to previous years of $19,000. Furthermore, costs have gone up for audits, utilities and building repairs. Next year both ice compressors are also due for an overhaul. Difficult budget The budget was impossible to work through due to the pandemic, said city manager Jim Puffalt. MacIvor attempted to maintain revenues by cutting expenses elsewhere and making changes. Spectra can still provide a service, but fewer people can use those services. “2020 and 2021 are somewhat of strange years, so it’s hard to say what it looks like,” he added. “We’ll know what it looks like in 2022. We expect full revenues are back and we expect to gain herd immunity by the fall.” While it’s difficult to think about what 2021 could look like, Coun. Heather Eby was willing to give Mosaic Place the chance to have a good year. If nothing happened next year, there would probably be savings. “… if the pandemic goes away and we can have hockey and other events there, Mosaic Place will be an excitement generator again and a place for people to go to be entertained and do things they love to do,” she added. “We hired Spectra to do a job for us. I’d really like to see what they can do,” said Logan. “Given the budget, I’d like to think they can turn this ship around. However, it is a different time and I’m not sure the budget presented shows the times we’re in.” Fixing ice plant one of three projects for Mosaic Place next year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Installing a fence, upgrading an ice plant, and replacing a kitchen appliance are three capital projects Mosaic Place wants to undertake in 2021 as part of an overall building maintenance program. Inquiries may be directed to the Department of Planning and Development Services by email or by phone at 306-694-4443. The proposed Bylaw and any submissions regarding the proposed Bylaw will be considered at the regular meeting of City Council to be held in Council Chambers, City Hall, at 5:30 pm on Monday, January 11th, 2021. Dated at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, this 17th day of December, 2020. Myron Gulka-Tiechko - City Clerk $125,553.80 to upgrade the ice plant for hockey and curling, and about $40,704 to replace the main kitchen range exhaust hood. The organization believes all three projects are important to protect staff, contractors, tenants, and assets, and ensure compliance with the fire code. The total estimated cost is $177,247.70, with funding to come from the Mosaic Place capital carry forward account. During a recent 2021 budget deliberation meeting, council voted 6-0 to approve the projects. Coun. Jamey Logan recused himself from the debate due to a conflict of interest. “Our ice plant is in terrible shape. That’s the biggest issue,” said city manager Jim Puffalt. The report indicates that the ice plant will be obsolete in 2021, which is why it needs to be maintained, said Coun. Heather Eby. “An arena without an ice plant is not very efficient,” she said. “(Furthermore,) the kitchen range (hood) is not fire code compliant. It’s also going to be a complaint as well. So those are not thrills; they are things that need to be addressed.” Parking lot fence The south parking lot is the main lot for staff, tenants and contractors, a council report explained. This space is “porous” and allows the public to access the lot without any barriers preventing them from accessing that area. During game days, it’s difficult to manage that access without fencing or gates. The fencing is expected to provide security and privacy and enhance safety for the three user groups. Moreover, during event days, the gates will be manned by staff or security to ensure access to the parking lots is only for authorized people. Ice plant “The ice plant at Mosaic Place is critical to the operations of the entire venue,” the report said. The ice plant cools the ice surfaces to meet recreational and contractual obligations, while it also supplements the building’s heating. The ice plant’s control boards — or “the brain of the ice plant” — will be obsolete in 2021 and the boards are no longer manufactured. A failure of the physical board would make the ice plant inoperable. There are advantages to upgrading the control system, the report said, such as using a cloud-based system, sustainability, monitoring, maintenance notifications, advanced scheduling, and automation. Kitchen upgrade During a semi-annual review of the main kitchen range exhaust hood, a crack in the exhaust ducting was detected, the report explained. This deficiency will need to be repaired before the main kitchen can operate since the crack and welding location is in a precarious location and requires plenty of work to access and repair. The kitchen range hood exhaust system does not meet the fire code, either. The next regular council meeting is Jan. 11.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A19 City Hall Council Notes City to borrow $23M in next five years for water projects Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The City of Moose Jaw will borrow $23 million during the next four years to meet all of its planned financial commitments and projects in the water and wastewater utility department. City administration expects to borrow $10 million next year to complete the high-service reservoir pumphouse and $13 million in 2024 since the capital demands on the utility are significant and are “providing an extreme funding challenge” for that area, the 2021 budget document explained. In particular, the water and wastewater utility reserve is facing a deficit of $11.6 million next year, $17.3 million in 2022, $18.6 million in 2023, $1.5 million in 2024, and a surplus of $487,695 in 2025. Administration hopes to receive federal or provincial funding for its water and wastewater projects in the future, but neither level of government has ever given such money to Moose Jaw for its water-related projects, finance director Brian Acker said during a budget deliberation meeting. “If that does materialize, it would alleviate or eliminate that need for borrowing in 2024,” he added. The water and wastewater utility has $117.39 million in planned spending during the next five years. The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant (BPWTP) will also be renewed, with Moose Jaw responsible for 26 per cent of the project. City administration has planned for $90.6 million in infrastructure projects for the water utility during the next five years, including: • Water distribution network: $2 million; • Reservoirs: $17.2 million; • BPWTP contribution: $1.5 million; • Feeder mains: $7.2 million; • BPWTP transmission line upgrades: $4.5 million; • Cast iron water main replacement: $38.8 million; • Legal costs: $125,000; • Loan repayments: $19.2 million. In the wastewater utility, $26.7 million worth of projects are planned during the next five years: • Sanitary sewers: $7.5 million; • Wastewater treatment plant: $3.1 million; • Lift stations: $12.2 million; • Loan repayments: $3.7 million. City administration will also increase the infrastructure levy to $65 per taxable property in 2021 from $30 levied this year. The new levy is expected to generate $1.1 million to help fund the cast iron replacement program. The goal is to increase that levy to $100 within the next couple of years. The municipality is still short roughly $500,000 per year to help fund that project even with the levy increasing to $65 per taxable property, said Coun. Heather Eby. A referendum in 2016 eliminated the local improvement plan (LIP) funding model, so council has had four years to find alternate means of funding the cast iron water main replacement project. “It is not a fun decision, but … we have to fund that pro- gram efficiently and effectively, otherwise it’s not being funded appropriately,” she added. In total, city administration expects to spend roughly $119.3 million in 2021, based on requests of: • $52.5 million for the general operating budget • $18.3 million for new general capital budget spending • $3 million for new equipment reserve budget spending • $28 million for the utility operating budget • $17.3 million for new utility capital budget spending Operating budget overview City administration expects to receive $51.3 million in operating budget revenue next year, which is an increase of $1.8 million — or 3.81 per cent — compared to this year, the budget document shows. A one-time pandemic-related federal restart grant of $2.1 million is filling a large gap in the budget on the revenue side. Without that grant, the municipality would see revenues of $49.2 million. Meanwhile, expenses are expected to be $52.5 million next year, which is an increase of $3.08 million — or 6.23 per cent — from this year. The largest expense increase is for Mosaic Place, which will see expenses of $1.1 million next year compared to $526,347 this year. That represents an increase of $587,852, or 111.69 per cent. Therefore, the projected deficit for 2021 is expected to be $1.19 million. Without the federal restart grant, that deficit would increase to $3.3 million. City faces $15.3M shortfall for capital projects over next five years Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City administration wants to spend more than $62.1 million on capital projects during the next five years, but is facing a shortfall of revenue as early as 2022. The general capital budget provides the funds that allow the City of Moose Jaw to undertake major construction, renovation and rehabilitation projects. This particular budget is comprised of the general capital reserve and the land development reserve. The general capital reserve funds all core infrastructure projects. According to the 2021 budget document, city hall expects to have $43.1 million in capital funding available during the next five years. The sources of funding for the general capital reserve include: • SaskPower municipal surcharge: $15.96 million; • Municipal taxation of $3.93 million; • Investment income: $12.52 million; • Land sale proceeds: $5.24 million; • Parks dedication reserve: $40,000; • Federal and provincial funding: $830,240; • SaskEnergy municipal surcharge: $4.59 million. Based on the available funding in the general capital reserve compared to the total funding required, city administration expects a surplus of $15,399 next year, followed by deficits of $7.47 million in 2022, $12 million in 2023, $13.6 million in 2024 and $15.3 million in 2025, for a total shortfall of $15.3 million. Some of the shortfalls are because the provincial government reduced expenses in its 2017 budget, finance director Brian Acker explained during a recent budget meeting. That affected Moose Jaw since the province took away annual grants-in-lieu funding of $1.3 million, which flowed into the capital budget. During that budget, the province also added six per cent in PST onto all construction projects. “Again, a very significant blow to this capital budget,” said Acker. “Once we get into 2022, we struggle to be able to balance, and what we end up doing is pushing projects out each year.” Land development reserve The land development reserve provides funding for land development projects, with excess revenues redirected to the general capital reserve to fund needed infrastructure projects, the budget document said. Major projects that city administration has planned next year include servicing land for the Canadian Tire development on Thatcher Drive and servicing land near the Moose Jaw Agri-Food Industrial Park for the Great Plains power station, along with 90 acres north of that. SaskPower is expected to cost-share on the industrial park project as per an agreement. City hall expects to make more than $3 million in sales from the Canadian Tire deal, which will go back into the general capital reserve, said Acker. The cost to service the industrial park will cost $2.8 million. “We certainly expect over the next couple of years (that) that money will be more than recovered several times over,” he added. According to the budget document, the land development reserve faces a shortfall of $3.7 million next year, $3.4 million in 2022, $1.1 million in 2023, and $967,905 in 2024, with a surplus in 2025 of $1.02 million. Equipment reserve The equipment reserve fund provides money to purchase equipment when required, especially when items need to be replaced. City administration expects to require $14.9 million during the next five years to fund equipment replacement. Public works, transit, parks and recreation, and information technology are the departments with the biggest needs during that time. After depreciation is considered, a deficit in this account of $25,473 is expected in 2021, followed by surpluses of $60,217 in 2022, $21,619 in 2023, $45,945 and 2024 and $19,622 in 2025, for a total surplus during the next half-decade of $121,930. City administration also expects to receive about $1.25 million annually from income from the city's investment portfolios, the report added. This extra income is expected to allow the annual equipment reserve contribution to decrease by a similar amount, resulting in a reduced need for funds from the municipal tax levy. Myron Gulka-Tiechko - City Clerk

PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Cost to use wastewater disposal station to increase next year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Users of the municipality’s septage (wastewater) disposal station will pay more to use the venue in 2021 since current rates cannot cover annual operating costs. The City of Moose Jaw operates a wastewater disposal station adjacent to the Crescent View Lift Station on Manitoba Street East that commercial contractors and city hydro-vac trucks use. City hall charges a flat rate of $40 per load for businesses and residents and $60 for out-oftown trucks regardless of load size. City hall expects about 800 truckloads from commercial customers in 2020, resulting in $45,000 in revenue. “The resulting revenue is insufficient to cover the annual operating costs and does not contribute to any capital renewal of the system,” Darrin Stephanson, director of public works and utilities, said during a recent 2021 budget deliberation meeting. A new rate structure that city administration is proposing is nearly identical to that of Regina. Based on changes that council unanimously approved, city hall will implement a monthly base fee of $2 per half cubic metre of registered vehicle capacity for septage disposal and a volume charge of $8 per one cubic metre of tank capacity per disposal load. Furthermore, the public works and utilities department will install security cameras and a radio frequency identification (RFID) billing system at the septage station for roughly $44,056. The RFID system will cost $6,620; the security cameras will cost $2,500; and providing power to the station is expected to cost $34,936. The rate changes are expected to produce annual revenue of $160,000, which should cover operating costs and contribute to the utility’s capital needs. The disposal station has estimated annual deposits of about 12,500 cubic metres; however, it’s impossible to quantify the exact volumes since the station is unsupervised, said Stephanson. To invoice customers based upon usage, the receiving station would use an RFID system with an integrated customer database and billing system. The public works and utilities department will put a lock on the front gate. When customers use a key tagged to them, city hall will know when they have used the station and the vehicle’s capacity, he continued. The security cameras will monitor improper dumping at the site since that sometimes happens. The pumps at Crescent View Lift Stations need to be repaired since the septage disposal contains grit — sand and stones — and there is no grit interceptor between the receiving station and lift station, added Stephanson. Current revenue is insufficient to cover the annual operating costs of $60,000 of pump repairs and treatment, nor is there any contribution to capital renewal. “This (new rate) is great,” said Coun. Crystal Froese. “This is a much better way to make money out there.” Eliminating Saturday transit was a ‘knee-jerk reaction,’ council admits Saturday bus service will temporarily return in 2021 after city council acknowledged that eliminating the underused weekend routes was a “knee-jerk reaction.” Council unanimously approved eliminating regular Saturday transit during its 2021 budget deliberation meeting on Dec. 9. However, during its final 2021 budget meeting on Dec. 21, council voted 4-3 to extend that weekend service until May 1 and authorize city administration to survey residents and the business community about usage on Saturdays. Mayor Fraser Tolmie and councillors Jamey Logan, Crystal Froese and Doug Blanc were in favour, while councillors Kim Robinson, Heather Eby and Dawn Luhning were opposed. Tolmie initially introduced a motion to reduce council’s travel budget by $20,000 so that regular weekend transit could continue until April 1. However, after learning that council saved $80,000 in travel costs this year, he moved to extend weekend transit until May 1. Council then voted unanimously to reduce its 2021 travel budget by $20,000. Transit discussion A discussion with the Moose Jaw and District Chamber of Commerce revealed it was unaware that council had eliminated Saturday bus service and was concerned about how that would affect Saturday shoppers, businesses, and low-income residents, Froese said. “It was a knee-jerk reaction when we first looked to try to save money in this budget — that’s how I felt, and I regret voting for that motion to support the cancellation Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express of Saturdays,” she continued, suggesting a dial-a-bus service could be the answer if communicated effectively. Some people live on one side of the city and work on the other side, so the bus is the only way for them to commute, Froese added. While ridership numbers are one factor, she thought most residents were OK subsidizing transit for those who don’t have a vehicle or can’t afford a taxi. Taxpayers should remember that they are subsidizing regular and paratransit service next year by $1.3 million, Eby pointed out. That’s the price tag if residents want this service. Transit might be subsidized, but many other things are also subsidized, such as parks, which never make money, said Blanc, admitting that he also regretted voting to eliminate weekend transit as a way to save money. Conversations with residents recently revealed that many people did not know the community had a dial-a-bus service during the pandemic’s early days, he added. City hall will have to advertise that feature more heavily if that service returns. “I, too, had a knee-jerk reaction. I blame it on being a rookie councillor. We saw savings and I jumped at it,” said Logan. “Immediately when I got home I regretted that particular change. There are folks who work all week and cannot get groceries (or) afford to get a cab on Saturdays.” The initial report that city administration produced was not a knee-jerk reaction, but was based on a year’s worth of data, said city manager Jim Puffalt. That report also recommended going back to 30-min- ute services during the week to increase ridership. “This is an important service to the community and we have to find a way that meets the majority of customers. I do apologize that we can’t accommodate everyone all the time,” he added. The ridership statistics that city administration provided do not lie: residents don’t use the bus that much on Saturdays, said Luhning. Council has to look at transit rationally since it is expensive to subsidize. Puffalt even recommended stopping weekend services and waiting for a follow-up report. “Why are we rehashing all this (again)? This is the same motion. I didn't know this could come back," she continued. "We moved to take it out and now we have brought it back." She added that council should have transit return to 30-minute weekday services and institute a dial-a-bus system but should rely on the ridership data since it tells the truth.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A21 City Hall Council Notes Council approves budgets and projects for police, library, parks and rec Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The parks and recreation department, the Moose Jaw Police Service, and the Moose Jaw Public Library will have a happy new year after city council approved their projects and budgets for 2021. During the final 2021 budget discussion meeting on Dec. 21, city council approved three initiatives worth $131,645 that the parks and rec department wants to pursue next year, including: • Implementing one temporary crew lead to oversee the maintenance activities of the city complex crew for $33,145; council voted unanimously in favour; • Hiring two temporary labourers and purchasing one utility turf vehicle to enhance weed trimming for $32,500 and $14,000, respectively; council voted 5-2 in favour, with councillors Jamey Logan and Dawn Luhning opposed; • Hiring one temporary parks irrigation attendant and purchasing a road-safe utility vehicle to enhance maintenance and operation of municipal irrigation systems for $32,000 and $20,000, respectively; council voted 6-1 in favour, with Luhning opposed. Police budget Council received an updated budget from the Board of Police Commissioners and unanimously approved it. The original budget had operating expenses of $12,183,194, but those decreased by $25,478 due to power savings and two recruits’ resignations. The police budget makes up 1.1 per cent of the 2.96-per- cent tax increase that council eventually levied. “I appreciate the police department and the work they have done in keeping the increase honestly under the level of inflation. That’s commendable,” said Luhning. “(However), there’s always a need in that department for more dollars … .” Coun. Crystal Froese agreed, saying she looked forward to the police commissioners lobbying the provincial government for more officers for the police service itself and the organization’s Police and Crisis Team (PACT) unit. The Board of Police Commissioners has had a good track record of increasing the number of officers on the force, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie, the police board chairman. There are now “unseen” crimes that occur on the internet, so the Moose Jaw Police Service needs to adapt to that environment, while it also needs more members on the PACT unit. “They are also modernizing,” he added, pointing to new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that has helped with recent searches. Library budget Council voted 6-1 to approve the 2021 budget for the library. Luhning was opposed. The library asked for $1.2 million next year, which is an increase of $14,230 from this year. Council reduced the organization’s funding this spring by $150,000 since the pandemic forced the building to close. “Going into 2021, it is not anticipated that that (reduction) will occur again,” said finance director Brian Acker. The library rose to the challenge during the pandemic and, while the reduction was difficult, the organization still maintained great service and had an “extraordinary uptake” while closed and when it reopened, said Coun. Heather Eby. However, if the pandemic worsens in 2021, Eby added that she would push for library staff and other municipal employees to go on the federal Canadian Emergency Response Benefits (CERB) rather than keeping them on the city payroll. The library and its services are important, while it usually asks for and receives a slight increase in grant funding each year, Luhning said. However, she thought council wasn’t “holding the line on increases” for the library or third-party groups, which is why the municipal tax increase was nearly three per cent. “I know all of these groups are doing good work and doing their best to change their businesses to adapt,” she added, “(but) I’m just struggling with the across-theboard increase where we’re at.” This year was unusual since pandemic restrictions posed challenges for everyone, said Tolmie. However, the increase of $14,230 is marginal for a whole year of service, while families can use the library’s resources during this time to learn about the community, others and nature. Council freezes third-party funding for next year at 2020 levels All third-party groups that asked for funding in 2021 will receive the same funding they received this year since city council is uncertain how the pandemic will affect next year’s budget. During the Dec. 21 budget deliberation meeting, council voted 6-1 to approve funding for all third parties using 2020 amounts. Coun. Kim Robinson was opposed. Council also voted 6-1 to approve Wakamow Valley Authority’s (WVA) operating and capital budgets for next year using 2020 amounts of $329,612 and $30,770, respectively. Coun. Heather Eby was opposed. Third-party funding Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The following groups will receive funding next year using 2020 funding levels: • STARS Air Ambulance: $0; • Moose Jaw and District Seniors Association: $35,000; • Cosmo Senior Citizens Association: $15,000; • Tourism Moose Jaw/Canada Day committee: $90,775 and $2,7534, respectively; • Festival of Words: $7,867; • Murals of Moose Jaw: $13,300; • Moose Jaw Cultural Centre: $156,979; • Art museum: $134,296; • Saskatchewan Burrowing Owls: $6,428; • Airport authority: $30,000; • Humane society: $229,029; • Moose Jaw River Watershed Stewards: $10,000. Council discussion “I think that we should be cautious. I also believe that that funding is sufficient to get us through 2021,” said Coun. Dawn Luhning. “If something drastic happens or things get better, 2022 is not very far away.” The agreement with WVA is the only one where the municipality matches what the authority puts up, Coun. Crystal Froese said. She believed that the WVA should have to propose projects before budget instead of submitting funding proposals afterward. While the organization has several ongoing projects — including upgrading the campground, which is a source of revenue for it — she wanted to see the arrangement changed, so it wasn’t a guarantee that council provided a matching grant. “… We are in a bit of a different time,” Froese added. “I’m just looking to have people share in the burden we’re carrying here.” The matching capital grant is great for the community since there is a never-ending list of items that need to be upgraded there, said Eby. She opposed reducing the WVA’s operating budget since the valley — including parks, bathrooms and other amenities — was one place during the pandemic that saw increased use. To remove $5,600 from the authority’s budget is probably significant for that organization, even if it’s not much in the city’s budget, she added. Council and residents still expect the WVA to keep trees trimmed and garbage picked up. Council is not looking to reduce the Wakamow Valley Authority's budget, but instead, it's freezing how much the organization receives at 2020 levels, said Luhning. She agreed that the matching-grant process should remain the same. "Wakamow definitely has seen a huge uptake in park usage. My only issue is they should propose a project, so we know what the money is going towards. Maybe they need more (or) maybe they need less," said Froese. "But it should be project-specific and not just something that we rubber-stamp every year. Maybe it's part of a fundraising campaign that we can participate alongside them with the citizens too."

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Get even more local news online at: 2021 budget not ‘perfect,’ but most on council can support it The 2021 budget may not be perfect, but most on city council can live with it, while a few believe the pandemic will force them to reopen the budget again anyway. City administration had initially proposed to increase municipal taxes by 4.05 per cent in 2021, but council whittled that down to 2.96 per cent by the final budget meeting on Dec. 21. That includes 1.1 per cent for the Moose Jaw Police Service, one per cent for projects in the parks and recreation department, and 0.86 per cent for municipal services. Council also reduced the water and sanitary sewer increases down to two per cent each from six per cent and five per cent, respectively. “… there were some increases I wish we would have looked at, but my colleagues were not interested in those, and those were around our own salaries,” said Coun. Heather Eby, who thought the tax increase was reasonable. “That’s not a hill I will die on — and I won’t — but I feel we could have set a bit of a tone for our city had we been willing to do that.” This isn’t the perfect budget, especially during a pandemic and the challenges the community is facing, said Coun. Dawn Luhning. She appreciates that 2021 is a property re-evaluation year and she liked that the provincial government reduced the commercial mill rate to 80 per cent from 100 per cent. This will put more of the onus on residents with taxes. Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Luhning was satisfied with the work and decisions council made. “But I don’t think we’re out of this (pandemic) next year,” she added. “We’ll be back here by March or April looking at this. It’s not perfect, but I’ll vote in favour of (the budgets).” Council faced several budget challenges in 2017 and 2018, when the provincial government removed grantsin-lieu and eliminated $4.5 million from the City of Moose Jaw’s budget, which left council with a deficit of 22 per cent those years, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. Council then worked diligently to reach tax increases of six per cent afterward. “… you try to create a level playing field, but we’re affected by outside factors. It’s not like we can print money,” he continued, adding the federal and provincial governments have different financial tools while council is limited in what it can do and must hope that those governments can support municipalities. “We certainly aren’t living in perfect times … ,” said Coun. Crystal Froese, who supported the municipal tax hike but opposed the utility rate increases. “People know that I’m the eternal optimist and that I don’t run around crying chicken little, but we are in this (difficult) time right now. I don’t think this is over yet … I do think we’ll be revisiting this again.” Coun. Doug Blanc agreed that the budget isn’t perfect but noted an increase of zero per cent is unrealistic since inflation always pushes costs upward. He reminded council that in the mid-2000s, there were several years of no tax hikes, followed by several years of tax hikes of eight and nine per cent. “I’d love to bring (the 2021 increase) down to 1.5 per cent and the utilities to one and one (per cent),” he added. “The citizens would be extremely happy with that. But going through the budget, I just don’t know if that’s possible.” Council and city administration “worked our butts off” with planning, not just short-term, but 100 years from now, said Coun. Jamey Logan. Council does not take the increase lightly, especially since members were looking out for their family and friends just as much as they were attempting to support residents. “We could sit here and rob Peter to pay Paul or play a shell game, but it’s just prolonging the inevitable,” he added. “We will have to pay, so I’m in favour of 2.96 per cent today instead of eight or nine (per cent) in three years.” This is a “responsible tax increase,” while to hold the increase at zero for too long would be irresponsible, said Coun. Kim Robinson. “Small tax increases will pay off after time; a zero tax increase will feel good immediately,” he added. “I think we’re doing the right thing here.”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A23 City Hall Council Notes Council eliminates subsidy to replace no-corrode sewer pipe connections Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Property owners with no-corrode sewer pipe service connections will have to pay for the full replacement of that infrastructure now that city council has eliminated the replacement subsidy program. Homebuilders in Moose Jaw installed roughly 2,490 no-corrode sewer pipe service connections — also known as Orangeburg pipe — from the mid-1950s to mid-1960s since there was a shortage of metal after the Second World War, a city council report explained. Composed of coal tar-impregnated wood fibre pipe, it did not perform as intended and became susceptible to damage and moisture. Subsidy background City hall adopted a policy in the 1970s where it subsidized 75 per cent of the pipe’s replacement cost. In 2005, city council moved to a subsidy that would reduce every year by two per cent until the subsidy’s conclusion in 2036. The subsidy amount that the municipality covered in 2020 was 32 per cent. There are roughly 1,800 no-corrode sewer pipe service connections remaining, the council report said. About 30 per cent of the original connections have been replaced during the last 50 years. It costs roughly $10,000 to replace each connection. In the last three years, the no-corrode subsidy has cost the city about $687,000. Since property owners own 100 per cent of sewer service connections, the council report noted that taxpayers are effectively subsidizing private infrastructure replacement. During a recent 2021 budget deliberation meeting, council voted unanimously to discontinue the subsidy and pass an amendment to the sewer and water utility bylaw to put that decision into effect. City administration expects to save about $200,000 in annual operating costs by discontinuing the subsidy. That money will be put toward capital programs. This decision will also remove a liability of more than $5.1 million from the water and wastewater utility for private infrastructure. Council discussion Neither council nor city administration has a good idea about when or why this program started, but over time, it likely became a moral obligation to handle rather than a legal one, said Coun. Heather Eby. This is an example of why council must be careful about making such moral decisions. “The time has come for this to end. It’s (more than) 65 years those connections have lasted … ,” she added. “I’m not sure the city should have ever been on the hook, but we have been.” If property owners have no-corrode sewer pipe service connections leading to their properties, then the best time to replace them is when the municipality is in the area ripping up the street for other infrastructure projects, said city manager Jim Puffalt. It would cost less to replace those connections — particularly in asphalt and concrete expenses — if contractors are around for other projects. Combined tax hike next year to be 3.63 per cent, council decides Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City council has hammered out the 2021 budget and passed what it believes is a “responsible increase” that combines the mill rate and utility rates into an overall increase of 3.63 per cent. An “average single-family” residence with a property value of $259,866 paid $2,976.59 in taxes this year, but based on the combined increase for next year, that same residence will pay $3,084.67. This means the average taxpayer will pay an extra $108.08 per year or $9.01 per month. Specifically, the municipal tax increase will be 2.96 per cent. This includes 1.1 per cent for the Moose Jaw Police Service, one per cent for projects in the parks and recreation department, and 0.86 per cent for municipal services. The average single-family home’s yearly property taxes will increase to $1,517.33 next year from $1,473.71 this year. This means that that residence will pay an extra $43.62 per year or $3.64 per month in municipal taxes. The infrastructure levy — which supports the cast iron water main replacement program — will increase to $65 next year from $30 this year. This means the average taxpayer will pay an additional $35 per year or $2.92 per month. On the utility side, water and sewer rates both increase by two per cent effective Feb. 1, 2021. With water, that average residence will pay $833.91 next year compared to $817.56 this year. This is an extra $16.35 per year or $1.36 per month. With sewer, that residence will pay $668.43 next year compared to $655.32 this year. This is an extra $13.11 per year or $1.09 per month. In total, the average taxpayer will pay $29.46 per year or $2.45 per month in combined utilities. During the Dec. 21 budget meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the 2021 operating budget and the 2021-25 capital and equipment reserve budgets; to authorize city administration to tender and award the capital and equipment purchases in those budgets for next year; and to submit a municipal tax increase of 2.96 per cent that will generate $873,241 in additional municipal taxation. Council voted 5-2 to set the water utility rate at two per cent and voted 5-2 to set the sanitary sewer utility rate at two per cent. Councillors Crystal Froese and Dawn Luhning were both opposed to those motions. Council unanimously approved a motion to set the infrastructure levy at $65 per taxable property and that the funds be dedicated to funding the cast iron program. Council also unanimously approved a motion to designate the S-4 lift stations capital project as the 2021 municipal gas tax-funded program. The Moose Jaw Express/MooseJawToday.com will have more comprehensive coverage about the discussions during the final budget meeting and other items in the budgets in the days ahead. Landfill rates to increase by $11 per tonne in 2021 Residents will pay an extra $11 per tonne to use the landfill next year as city hall compensates for lost revenue and adjusts for increased operating expenses during the last three years. Starting July 1, residents will pay $80 per tonne for commercial tipping fees, an increase from $69 per tonne. Furthermore, non-residents will pay $100 per tonne compared to $89 per tonne. The increases are expected to generate an additional $250,000 annually for the solid waste utility. City council unanimously approved the changes during one of its 2021 budget discussion meetings. It also unanimously approved a motion to amend the waste management bylaw and have the bylaw brought forward for official approval. Loss of revenue The City of Moose Jaw lost $250,000 in revenue in 2020 due to changes in operational efficiency at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant (BPWTP), after the organization “dramatically reduced” the tonnage of sludge it disposed at the landfill, explained Darrin Stephanson, director of public works and utilities. That money accounted for 25 per cent of annual landfill revenues, while it also adversely affected capital reserve funding. A report that Stephanson submitted showed 14 Saskatchewan municipalities and what each charge for landfill use. Moose Jaw was third from the bottom, just ahead of Melfort and Humboldt. “Our change puts us in the middle of the pack on landfill commercial rates for the province. It puts us a little lower than Regina, so it discourages some longer-dis- Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express tance hauling we see that is filling up our landfill,” said Stephanson. The Ministry of Environment has dictated that the landfill height cannot exceed 577 metres above sea level. Surveys during the last three years have shown the remaining airspace is stable and the site will reach capacity in late 2025 if annual tonnage remains consistent, the report said. This has afforded the solid waste utility with an extra two years of life to accumulate additional capital reserves for a new $10-million landfill. The landfill’s reserve is in good standing and can meet its upcoming needs, Stephanson said. In 2020 the year-end balance in that reserve was $3.2 million. The balance is expected to be $9.4 million next year, $10 million in 2022, $2.6 million in 2023, $4.2 million in 2024 and $5.8 million in 2025. Operating fund troubles Since the solid waste utility reserve has a healthy surplus, city administration recommended that council transfer $500,000 on an ongoing basis to the city’s operating fund to offset shortfalls and lessen the need for tax increases, the report said. This transfer would reduce the amount of restart funding required for the 2021 operating budget. It was this recommendation that generated the most discussion among council while reviewing the commercial landfill rates. Council eventually voted 6-1 to refer the motion to a planning session in 2021. Coun. Crystal Froese was opposed. Froese attempted to have the $500,000 applied to the tax increases in next year’s water and sewer utilities, but council voted 6-1 against the motion. Council discussion The operating budget is facing pressure and city administration has used all of the one-time federal pandemic funding of $2.18 million to fill holes in the 2021 budget, explained finance director Brian Acker. This funding will not be available beyond next year, which leaves the operating budget with major shortfalls starting in 2022. City administration could use the $500,000 from the solid waste utility reserve in 2021 and draw on a similar contribution in 2022. “… we can certainly make 2022 easier to deliver services to the community rather than being behind the 8-ball of $1 (million) to $2 million,” Acker added. The main problem Froese had with the overall budget was there was little intent to alleviate residents’ financial sufferings, especially when the budget was proposing a combined tax increase in the water and sewer utilities of 11 per cent. (Council voted to reduce the increase for both utilities to two per cent during its final budget meeting). "Here we have $500,000 we want to put back into the operating fund. I understand the premise behind it, but we've got a lot of people in our city living precariously in their own financial lives," she said. "I'm including a lot of younger people (and families) … just starting out and struggling already with their utilities." Froese added that using the $500,000 to reduce the utility increases would provide a cushion for residents facing high utility bills.

PAGE A24 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Not all projects in the 2021 budget were essential, council decided Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City council approved dozens of initiatives during its 2021 budget deliberation meetings, but it also eliminated some projects or pushed them into the future to help keep next year’s tax increase manageable. Installing more parking meters on First Avenue Northwest, implementing a project in the human resources department and moving to full-year bi-weekly garbage pick-up were some projects that council either removed completely or decided to pursue in 2022. Parking meters The public works and utilities department wanted to install 12 single parking meters and 10 double parking meters on the east side of First Avenue Northwest from Manitoba Street to Oxford Street for $24,000. Installing these additional meters would have created extra revenue of $7,040 per year, improved traffic safety, and clarified the single northbound land by identifying the parking lane, a budget report said. The additional meters would have also provided parking on First Avenue Northwest’s east side for businesses and multi-unit apartments. There are 900 parking meters throughout Moose Jaw and generate about $650,000 in annual revenue or $700 per meter, the report added. While the existing meters on First Avenue Northwest are not used consistently, city administration expected that the new meters would each generate an estimated $320 per year. Council unanimously voted to receive and file the report. “I am not in favour of this. Parking around Central (Collegiate) and Oxford (Street) is mostly used by people who work at Canada Post all day because there’s nothing close, and all students as well,” said Coun. Crystal Froese. “I don’t see a great urgency in this … .” Bi-weekly garbage collection City administration proposed moving to a full year bi-weekly residential waste (garbage) collection schedule to help reduce annual operating costs by $88,925, while also including a free yard waste weekend in June and July for roughly $4,000. The municipality’s weekly garbage collection currently operates from June to September and requires additional labour and an extra garbage truck, the budget report explained. The city provides bi-weekly collection the other eight months of the year. The public works and utilities department noted that 17.35 kilograms of 69.4 kilograms collected from residential waste during the week comprise recycling and other materials that can be diverted through other programs. Council voted unanimously to receive and file the report. “This is my least favourite topic. We’ve been down this road before and oh my goodness … ,” said Froese. “I re- alize there are savings here. I voted on this last time and it did not turn out well.” “I worry about the backlash of moving to bi-weekly yearround,” echoed Coun. Doug Blanc. “I dread the calls.” Human resources The human resources department wanted to implement an out-of-scope job evaluation framework effective Jan. 1, with $30,000 to come from the operating budget and $60,000 from excess salary reserve accumulations in 2021, $60,000 from the operating budget and $30,000 from excess salary reserve accumulations in 2022 and $90,000 from the operating budget in 2023, for a total cost of $270,000. A job evaluation plan ensures that the organization has a sound basis for its pay levels and job hierarchy, one that is “gender-neutral” and based on equal pay for equal work, explained human resources director Al Bromley. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A25 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Volunteers will be needed for wheelchair curling nationals Preparations already taking shape for events in 2022 and 2023 Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express When it comes to major curling championships, volunteers are the key to the events coming off without a hitch - and the upcoming Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships in 2022 and 2023 are no exception. Preparations were well underway for the 2021 national championships at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre when things were cancelled back in early September. Ideally, plans will simply pick up where they left off, only with things moving along a year later. “There’s lots of work,” said host committee chair Moose Gibson. “Transportation is a big issue because of the wheelchairs. And we worked with Tourism Saskatchewan on the 2021 and were working with Visit Moose Jaw on the 2021, and the city has thrown their support behind it, the mayor wrote a letter of support. We’re very fortunate to have a lot of help when it comes to these things.” The new national championship committee has yet to be filled out, with positions of treasurer, volunteer coordinator, ice and facilities coordinator, official coordinator, team services coordinator, hospitality coordinator, mar- keting and media coordinator and sponsorship coordinator all open for those interested in helping the event be as impressive as it can be. You can contact Gibson at mjumpire@sasktel.net for more information and to offer your assistance. All in all, the plan is to put together yet another well-run event that also shows off some of what Canada’s Most Notorious City has to offer. “Hopefully during February they will have a chance to take in some of the sites of Moose Jaw and make it a great experience both on and off the ice, that’s the goal… as with all the curling events that have been put on here, nothing happens without volunteers,” Gibson said. “We’ve put out a call at first to the curling club members to join the committees and we’ll put another call out in the new year and start moving forward. “We’re looking forward to it,” he added. “It’s about time, since March we’ve had nothing but bad news, and hopefully this is one of many good announcements going forward.” Plenty of volunteers - like these three ladies at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts - will be needed for the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships. Prince Albert Raiders player mom wins Hockey Harvest Lottery Lynn Moe, mother of Raiders forward Spencer Moe, wins $185,365 in province-wide 50/50 draw Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Sali claimed the early bird prize package on Nov. 28, winning a jersey from each of the five teams. The 2020-21 WHL season was originally slated to begin on Jan. 8 due to the delay The winning ticket for the Hockey Harvest Lottery has been chosen, and the winner has a rather unique connection to the whole thing. Ticket number of C-110971 was drawn at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 in Saskatoon, with the holder taking home no less than $185,365 from the province-wide 50/50 lottery. And who was the lucky winner? None other than Lynn Moe, the mother of current Prince Albert Raiders forward Spencer Moe! The lottery was sponsored by Great Western Brewing -- who seeded the draw with $75,000 to pique interest -- and began on Nov. 16, quickly becoming a hot item for those looking to land a massive pre-Christmas windfall. Graduated players from all five Saskatchewan-based Western Hockey League teams took to social media to help promote the events -- with the likes of former Moose Jaw Warriors Torrin White, Brett Howden, Jayden Halbgewachs, Zach Sawchenko and Chris Twerdun among the local WHL grads who sent messages over Twitter to lend a hand. And for good reason. The lottery was conducted in support of the player education funds for the province’s teams: the Warriors, Raiders, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos and Regina Pats. The Warriors alone spent $98,501.43 on player scholarships to post-secondary institutions all over Canada and the United States in 2019-20, team’s player contract commitment where a year of education is covered for each season played in the league. The Warriors education fund balance currently sits at $154,167.92 but will soon be receiving a nice boost of $37,073 as part of their share of the five-way team split from the draw. Moe wasn’t the only lucky winner from the event. White City’s Trevor from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased number of cases throughout the western provinces and northwestern United States has put that plan further on hold. No new start-up date has been announced. is still open for operation HOURS OF OPERATION Monday to Saturday 9am–8pm Sunday 10am–6pm For Deliveries Call 306-692-1516

PAGE A26 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Former Warrior defenceman Engelland announces retirement from NHL Popular Vegas Golden Knights rearguard to join team’s front office after 11 seasons When Deryk Engelland skated for the Moose Jaw Warriors for four seasons beginning at the turn of the century, it didn’t take long for fans to warm up to the hardnosed defenceman’s style of play. Not only was he steady as they come on the blueline, ‘Eggo’ showed a penchant for defending his teammates in all situations, a role he would come to embrace as time went on at the Moose Jaw Civic Centre. And not only was he willing, he was good at the job of enforcer, reaching the point that few would take the chance of challenging the 6-foot-2, 200-pound-plus rearguard. That led to the National Hockey League coming calling in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft, when the New Jersey Devils selected Engelland in the sixth round, 194th overall. Last Tuesday, 11 years after he played his first game with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2009-10 season, Engelland officially retired from NHL. And to say he left an impact would be an understatement. After putting up 14 goals, 48 points and 520 penalty minutes in 243 Western Hockey League games with the Warriors, Engelland would suit up for 671 games in the NHL. All told, Engelland would rack up 30 goals and 127 points over that span, along with his customary rack of PIMs, 579 in total. He’d play five seasons with the Penguins, another three with the Calgary Flames. And then, Engelland landed in Vegas, where he had played two seasons with the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers just after graduating from the Warriors. He met his Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Warriors The NHL.com graphic honouring Deryk Engelland on his retirement. wife Melissa at that time and decided to make the desert city his off-season home. Chosen by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft prior to the 2017-18 season, Engelland’s presence in the community led a remarkable and heart-touching moment prior to their first-ever game in their brand new arena on Oct. 10, 2017. Only days earlier, a gunman had opened fire on an outdoor concert, killing 60 people and wounding more than 400, with over 860 people suffering injuries in the ensuing panic. Engelland took the microphone before the opening faceoff and addressed the crowd with heartfelt words, exhorting the Knights’ supporters to remain ‘Vegas Strong’ in the face of such a tragedy. That act - and his ensuing play during Vegas’ storybook run to the NHL final - led to Engelland receiving the NHL’s Mark Messier Leadership Award that season. It was only the start, as Engelland would take part in numerous charitable initiatives in his three seasons with the Golden Knights. “Deryk Engelland epitomizes what it means to be a Golden Knight,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley in a press release. “A no-ego, selfless, hardworking player who has an unwavering commitment to protecting those who are unable to protect themselves. Since he joined our organization in 2017, Deryk’s service to our community has been exemplary. On behalf of the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization, we would like to congratulate Deryk on an outstanding career. He has made an indelible mark on our city and we are excited for this next chapter, as he stays with the Golden Knights family and continues the outstanding work he has done in our community.” The good news is Engelland isn’t done with the Golden Knights and Las Vegas - he’ll serve as a special assistant to the owner through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. That’ll mean a lot of time in the community and a lot of time with charitable ventures. A perfect fit for a player who had a huge heart, both on and off the ice. Western Hockey League moves draft to December Move made in order to give teams a chance to scout players in 2006-born age group Yes! You Buy Signs In Moose Jaw... Randy Can Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Western Hockey League found itself with a dilemma when it came to the 2021 WHL Draft -- just how do you hold such an event in May of this year when there has been little to no hockey played? With gameplay evaluations a major key to determining how players will be ranked heading into the annual event, the league announced Monday that the WHL Draft - formerly known as the Bantam Draft, with that name retired due to Hockey Canada switching to age group designations - now being moved to December. “Moving the 2021 WHL Draft from May to December allows additional time for players in the 2006 age group to be evaluated following a challenging season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in a press release. “We anticipate minor hockey leagues and tournaments will be fully operational in the fall, which will allow players to compete at a high level once again.” The Moose Jaw Warriors currently have five picks in the first four rounds - the Victoria Royals’ first round pick, received in the Brayden Tracey / Adam Evanoff blockbuster deadline deal at the 2020 trade deadline. Their original first round selection went to the Brandon Wheat Kings as part of the Kale Clague deadline deal in 2018. The Warriors have two second-round selections: their own, and Calgary’s pick acquired in the deal for Jett Woo in May of 2019, along with their own picks in the third and fourth rounds. The WHL also announced that the 2021 WHL Cup will be held in October 2021, featuring Under-16 teams from each of Canada’s four Western branches – BC Hockey, Hockey Alberta, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association and Hockey Manitoba – competing for U-16 supremacy in Western Canada. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Players eligible for the 2021 WHL Draft will be 2006born players who reside in the four western provinces as well as the Northwest Territories, Yukon as well as Denton Mateychuk was the Moose Jaw Warriors first round WHL Draft pick in 2019. players from the United States in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. LITTLE ANGELS OF To place your Little Angel bring your picture to: Moose Jaw Express, 32 Manitoba St W or email: mjexpress@sasktel.net cost is $39.95 This feature will run February 4, 2021. Deadline to submit your Angel is January 28, 2021 Baby's Name: Parents Names : 2020 allborg Tyce & Kord H Moose Jaw’s most affordable printer! Thank you for your support and business r 2, 2018 Born: Septembe le Hallborg remy and Nico Je s: nt re pa d Prou Birth Date: WE PRINT SIGNS • BANNERS • CLOTHING • MASKS • PAPER AND SO ON... EVERYTHING

On the Front Porch Miller Express sign NCAA Division I McNeese State pitcher Ellison by Wanda Smith Finish Strong Are you ready to slam the door to 2020 and have a fresh start to a new year? I'm with you on that! Dear brothers and sisters, we made it this far! We've come this far by faith... leaning on the Lord. It has been an intense year. A hard year. A long year. An unusual year. Yet, as we say good-bye to the old, I want to acknowledge that God has been good through it all. His faithfulness has been sure. The sun keeps rising and setting, showing forth His mercies every morning. As I wrote my personal Christmas Letter: "2020 A Year in Reviewâ€?, I realized many great things happened this year! My nephew got engaged! Big Sweet Pea and I knocked out a long list of to-dos. Hubby completed a few big projects; he built an arena fence sporting a beautiful round pen and 3 overhead gates, restored a 3 horse slant trailer and dug a dugout. Although we had a few hardships like when he cut the end off one of his fingers in early spring and having our water source for our horses dry up, God has been faithful through it all. As we step over the threshold of a new year of opportunity, it is important that we let go of the “stuffâ€? we may have gathered from 2020; trauma, fear, and uncertainties may have latched onto our lives. God is not only our friend, our Saviour and our redeemer, He is our deliverer. Let’s get those weights broken and brushed off in order for us to run ahead with nothing holding us back from embracing the new. “...forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.â€? (Philippians 3:13b,14) Let’s pray: “Father God, I pray that each one reading this column would have a supernatural release of the tensions, the fear, the depression, the trauma, the worry, the stress and whatever else is burdening them. May it be broken off their lives in Jesus’ name! Amen.â€? Take a big deep breath, releasing that baggage and receive His ministry of love, joy and peace. Sit in His presence for a few minutes. I hear God saying to you... “I am blowing fresh wind over you as you move into 2021. I’m blowing a fresh wind of the Spirit... This fresh wind will give you the wind in your sails that you will need in this New Year. You will discover more of Me! My love, My provision, My nearness, and My joy. May you move forward with great focus, wisdom, and purpose. Finish strong, dear ones! How you go out is how you’ll go in. Leave this year standing strong in My faithfulness. My promises are yes and amen! You can take them to the bank! You can take them into the next year.â€? I hear Him saying, “I am proud of you for how you have walked through this uncertain year. You have found ways to grow. You’ve taken steps to make time to be with Me; to stop and recognize My peace in the storm. Well done, dear one.â€? Our Deliverer, Our Hope, Our Savior urges us to walk over the threshold into 2021 with His boldness, His confidence and His strength! May this be your promise today: “You crown the year with Your goodness, and Your paths drip with abundance.â€? (Psalm 65:11) God Bless you, dear readers! Finish strong! The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. NEW LOCATION Lorem ipsum St. Barnabas Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Miller Express head coach Eric Marriott said recruiting was going extremely well this off season, with their most recent signee announced Wednesday afternoon. The Express will welcome pitcher Jonathan Ellison from Cypress, Texas into the fold this summer, and the senior hurler brings an impressive look into his first season of Western Canadian Baseball League action. First, there’s where he played - Ellison is a member of the McNeese State University Cowboys, an NCAA Division I program based out of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Miller Express didn’t have a Division I player in their line-up last season, meaning Ellison will bring a major upgrade to the team’s pitching staff just on that pedigree alone. Then there are his statistics. Ellison served as a reliever to start the 2020 Southland Conference season and made four appearances, tossing 10 â…“ innings and ending up with a 2.61 earned run average with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks before the campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound lefthander was just as effective in his junior year, appearing in 14 games and making eight starts, putting together a 2.75 ERA to go along with 42 strikeouts and only 15 walks over 45 â…“ innings. That included a contest against Holy Cross where Ellison tossed seven shutout innings and was only nine outs away from a perfect game before giving up a base hit. While the 2021 schedule for McNeese State hasn’t been released as of yet, if they get to play at all at home this season it will be a minor miracle - Lake Charles was ut- (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca terly devastated by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, including the McNeese campus and athletic facilities, to the tune of up to $200 million in damages. You can read about that through Sports Illustrated by visiting si.com/college/2020/09/25/mcneese-state-louisiana-hurricane-laura-daily-cover. The Miller Express are slated to open the 2021 WCBL season on May 28 at Ross Wells Park when they host the Medicine Hat Mavericks. Hillcrest to host provincial junior girls, boys golf championships Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Hillcrest Golf Course will once again be hosting a provincial championship this summer. Golf Saskatchewan announced earlier this month that the local 18-hole valley layout will host the 95th Junior Boy’s and 71st Junior Girl’s provincial tournaments from Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 15. Seeing the best young players in the province patrolling the local links will be a welcome sight for Hillcrest manager Jasmine Cameron, especially in light of a current boom in junior memberships at the course. “We wanted to focus on the junior piece of it because our new program has just done so well the least three years,â€? Cameron said. “We average around 60 kids, so we understand that in the game of golf they’re the future of our courses, so why not introduce to them a championship they can be in and maybe continue on later in life?â€? And there’s precedence for success in the event, too -60 Athabasca East especially when it’s atStreet the local course. 306-692-0533 Leighton Bearchell carded a three-round total of 212 to Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford win the 2013 junior boys title Purdy when the tournament was Music Director: Karen last held at the Hillcrest, winning in a playoff over fel14th, 2017 low Sunday, Moose JawMay competitor Mike Flegel. Worship Service 10:30am Interestingly enough, the junior girls champion from & Sunday School that same week was Prince Albert’s Brooke Hobson, St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw McNeese State senior Jonathan Ellison will be joining the Moose Jaw Miller Express this summer. 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash During the month of January 2021 St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. This is due to Covid 19 restrictions. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca who is now the captain of the NCAA Northeastern University women’s hockey team and a Team Canada prospect. Saskatoon’s Josh Nagy is the defending champion on the boys side, having shot three-under to take an eightstroke win in Swift Current in his final year of eligibility for the 18-and-under competition. Defending girls champion Brooklin Fry of Shell Lake won her title by 10 shots and at 17 is eligible to take another run at the championship. As one might expect, every effort will be made to get the Hillcrest in as good of shape as possible for the third week in July in order to give the players the best possible conditions to show off their skills. “It’s not a ton of work over and above what we usually do, we'll maintain a schedule sort of based on what a championship would look like so everything is laid out as we would need,â€? said Cameron. “We do have the officials that come down a week prior, too, and make sure all of our stakes are in the right spots, just things like the bunkers if they need additional sand. It’s minimal, but it’s all things we should be doing anyway, it’ll just improve our course in general.â€? One minor area of concern is the ongoing Diefenbaker Lake pipeline project running adjacent to the course. It’s hoped that work will be largely completed by the time the provincial groups tee off. “It’s an eyesore right now, but hopefully once spring hits we’ll be able to work with the contractors and the city to restore it back to what we can,â€? Cameron said. “We know it’s not going to happen overnight, they did what they could to do the job with minimal disruption and hopefully everything will be okay by the time provincials are here.â€? TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 277 Iroquois St W Moose Jaw, SK Next Service: Jan. 3, 10:30am Rev. Doug Shepherd

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 30, 2020 • PAGE A29 RANDY DON FERGUSON JUNE 15/1960 – DECEMBER 16/2020. It is with great sadness we announce that Randy left us unexpectedly but peacefully at his home in Weyburn, Sk. Randy left his home town of Moose Jaw, Sk. when he was 19 to go to school with STI as a painter like his dad, and was fortunate enough to gain employment right away with Souris Valley in Weyburn where he stayed until his retirement. After retirement with he thought he should still keep busy and decided to be a school bus driver for the South East Cornerstone School. He loved his job, his coworkers who were more like family and all the kids he drove safely to and from their homes. IT IS NOT HOW LONG YOU LIVE, BUT HOW YOU LIVE THAT MATTERS MOST. Randy led a simple but full life surrounded by good friends. He looked forward to and enjoyed his trips to the Sturgis Bike Rally every year since 1984. His trips were even made more special when brother Terry joined him for the rides over the past 20 years. He met many people during his Sturgis trips and gained many friends. Randy enjoyed sharing his love of smoking meat on his smoker. He was either sharing pictures of the food he made or sharing meals of his smoked meat creations with friends. He loved playing pool either with his pool League family or at home with his friends. Randy loved his plants and had a super green thumb, as you could tell when you were in his home. Randy was predeceased by his dad, Jack Ferguson, brother, Roddy and grandparents as well as his beloved fur babies, Chrisy and Blazer. Randy will be forever missed by his mother, Gwen Ferguson; sister, Kandy (Vern); brother, Terry (Leslie) and sister, Penny and all of his nieces, nephews, & great nieces and nephews as well as his Weyburn family and all his friends. Biker’s Prayer Biker angel be my guide As I climb upon my scoot to ride Let your halo light the way And keep me safe from harm today. Let your wings provide me wind and air And send it coursing through my hair Find me a peaceful, sunny place And let it shine upon my face Keep the clouds and rain at bay And keep me dry throughout the day. Watch over my brothers who ride with me Keep them safe and close to thee Keep my wheels upon the ground So I’ll return here safe and sound But should disaster be my fate Guide me through to Heaven’s gate If I must join my fallen brethren Please show me the way to Biker Heaven. ANNE WHITE 1929 - 2020 Anna “Anne” White passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the age of 91years. Anne was the beloved wife of Jim White of Medicine Hat, Alberta. She leaves to cherish her memory her three children; Barclay (Renee) White, Jamie (Janet) White, Ron (Lori) White, eight grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren; six brothers and sisters and their families. She was predeceased by one grandson, Colton White, her parents Vicky and Mike Malesh and three siblings. Anne was born on the family farm at Stonehenge, Saskatchewan on March 28, 1929. She was the fourth child of ten in the Malesh family. Anne received her education at Twelve Mile Lake School in Stonehenge and Assiniboia High School. Anne met and fell in love with Jim White and the two were married on April 2, 1953, thus beginning their wonderful journey together for the next 67 years. The families journey with Jim’s business career brought them to reside in Crane Valley, Assiniboia, and Moose Jaw, then settling in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Anne’s greatest passion was her family. She was so proud of her children, grandkids and great grand kids. She didn’t hesitate to boast of their accomplishments and success. Anne loved her church families throughout the communities where Anne and Jim resided. She was a long time member of the United Church Women (UCW) and was always prepared to help with any and all church activities. Anne always carried herself with class, grace and dignity. She was a distinguished lady and a loving role model for her family. We will miss her dearly. A Covid restricted service, by invitation only, for Anne was held at the Pattison Chapel (Medicine Hat) on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. David Pollard officiating. Interment has taken place at Hillside Cemetery . A public celebration of Anne’s life will be held in the future when it is safe to do so. To view the chapel service, you may visit Pattisonfuneralhome. com and select Anne White’s obituary. At the bottom of her obituary there will be a youtube link to follow. Arrangements are by the PATTISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM 540 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat T1A 2V6. Please call 1-866-5262214 for further information. Cremation to take place immediately and a Celebration of Life for Randy’s “Final Ride” will take place at a later date, this summer in Weyburn, as gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Randy may be made to Weyburn Humane Society at PO Box 1062 Weyburn, sk. S4H 2L3.Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangement entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Sk. 306-842-5432. Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 GABEL Elsie Gabel, aged 89 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ed “the love of her life”; her parents and other relatives and friends. Elsie will be lovingly remembered by her children whom she cherished with her whole heart: Don (Brenda) and their children Jeremy (Jacqueline) and their son Declan and daughter Quinn, Troy (Amanda) and their daughters Avery and Jordyn and son Anders, Danielle (Scott) and their daughter Savanna, and Byron; Glen and his children Devin (Sheri) and their daughter Payton, and Dustin; Dianne (Ken) Hartell and their children Angela (Ray) and their daughters Ruby and Hannah, Cody (Abbey) and their daughters Mia and Ellie, and Megan (Mario); as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A Private Family Service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Elsie’s name may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #59, 268 High St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1S8. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Michelle Ellis, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Edward Roy Carter Edward Roy Carter, aged 82 years, of Moose Jaw, SK passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Roy & Emma Carter, and his sisters Selma Carter and Joyce Weber. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Myrna, and daughters Pamela (Brad) and Eleanor (Terry); grandchildren Kris, Kurt, Noelle (Andy), Evan (Lindsey), Austin (Vanessa), and Tyler; great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Ty, Reid, Carter, Charlie and Harlyn. He is also survived by his brother Donald Carter (Donna). Ed spent his early childhood on the farm in the “hills”. His family moved to a farm south of Mortlach when he was seven. He attended high school at Notre Dame College in Wilcox. It was here he pursued his love of sports playing football, hockey & lacrosse. Ed married Myrna in 1961. On April 29, 1965 they moved to the family farm. Farming was Ed’s passion. He especially took great pride in his cattle operation. Every winter Ed was the Mortlach Rink caretaker. He coached the local boys hockey teams and this is where he earned the name “Coach Carter”. Ed retired in 2009 to Moose Jaw. He was active in the church choir and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to walk & especially enjoyed visiting with the people he encountered on his way. Ed was proud of his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He had a sense of humor & loved to laugh. September 2019, Ed & Myrna moved to Chateau St. Michael’s where he lived until his passing. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Mortlach Cemetery at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Mortlach Museum in Ed’s name. In living memory of Ed, a memorial tree planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at www.wjjonesandson.com (obituaries) or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca. Arrangements are by the PATTISON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM 540 South Railway St. SE, Medicine Hat T1A 2V6. Please call 1-866-5262214 for further information.

