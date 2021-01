LARRY IS PLAYING SANTA THIS YEAR WITH AN UNBELIEVABLE DEAL 10/ off 24 PK Cans $ MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA FĂ• 306.694.1322 “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWSâ€? For the entire month of December FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 Volume 13, Issue 51 | Wed., Dec. 16, 2020 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS SALES • SERVICE • INSTALLATION Specialized in Energy Efficient Furnaces Custom Sheet Metal Work We Service ALL Makes and Models THE WEARHOUSE Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Demolition crews remove debris and other building materials from 212 and 218 River Street West in preparation for the new Riverside Mission home. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Site preparation begins for new Riverside Mission home Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Site preparations have begun for the new home of Riverside Mission. Demolition crews have been on site at 212 and 218 River Street West for more than a week, where they tore down a closed auto shop and have been removing concrete and debris from the properties. Metal fencing has been placed nearby for when actual construction of underground and above-ground infrastructure begins. Construction of a new building is expected to begin next March. The new centre will have 30 suites of affordable housing, including six rooms dedicated to men going through addiction treatment. Riverside Mission will be given a bigger space to support clients. It will also receive a new kitchen, men’s shelter and an expanded clothing giveaway program. The building will also act as a food distribution centre for southern Saskatchewan. SHRM has developed partnerships with companies that sell meat, vegetables and canned goods. The non-profit has already been able to share excess food with food banks in communities such as Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Estevan. The centre will offer a combination of free-of-charge community offices and board rooms as well. Offices will be available to community organizations that help Riverside Mission support the men who live at the shelter. This means a mental health counsellor, a priest or pastor, and a nurse could work regularly on-site. Souls Harbour Rescue Mission — which merged with Riverside Mission in 2019 — has $500,000 built up for this project. The organization is working on provincial and federal applications that could bring another $6 million to $8 million. 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw GIFT CARD SPECIAL Buy $100 or more get $15 extra as our gift to you! MONDAY THRU FRIDAY $20 OFF 60 OR 80 MINUTE PEDICURE 25% OFF ALL WAXING $99 60 MINUTE FACIAL (306) 692-1012 341 Stadacona St E Moose Jaw, SK www.saharaspa.ca Help support the Salvation Army Stocking Fund. Donations can be dropped off at the Moose Jaw Express 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Protecting You and Your Family Since 1976 • Health & Travel • Auto • Home, Tenant, Condo • Mobile Home • Recreational Vehicle • Farm • Business • Payment Plans ON SITE PARKING Recent poll shows Canadians have high anxiety over COVID-19, still plan to celebrate Christmas Larissa Kurz A recent poll done by the Angus Reid Institute shows that while Canadians’ anxiety over the surge in COVID-19 hasn’t lessened, many are still planning on celebrating Christmas with relatives or friends outside their homes. Data shows that 30 per cent of Canadians in the poll plan in visiting friends or family outside of their households locally this Christmas season, while 10 per cent said they will be travelling outside their communities for the holidays. In contrast, the poll also reports that 81 per cent of Canadians are concerned about their friends and family becoming sick from COVID-19, with those who are not concerned more likely to be planning holiday visits. The majority of Canadians report that they have reduced their social circles, with most limiting social contact to less than 5 people. In Saskatchewan, 24 per cent reported they are socializing with no one outside the immediate household, 61 per cent said between one and five people and 16 per cent said six people or more. The majority of respondents also reported that they feel the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, with 80 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents indicating they are expecting more cases and rising numbers. Anxiety over the economy is also high, 21012uu1 with 89 per cent of Saskatchewan respondents saying they expect harder economic times to follow in the future. Respondents from Alberta reported the most concern over personal finances at 46 per cent, with Saskatchewan and Ontario following closely at 39 per cent. Despite the continued rise in anxiety over the future of COVID-19, most Canadiand remain excited about Christmas approaching. With public health recommending residents remain close to home and plan subdued celebrations this year, many are still planning to celebrate the holiday in some way. Just over half of respondents are planning to host a family dinner, and almost twothirds plan to hang Christmas lights. Forty per cent of respondents are planning to donate to a charitable cause, and 43 per cent plan to send holiday cards. In Saskatchewan, 33 per cent of respondents said they will be visiting friends or family locally, and 11 per cent said they will be travelling to another community or out of province for the holidays. Only 6 per cent of all respondents said they are not planning any activities to celebrate the holidays. Read the full report from the Angus Reid Institute at angusreid.org/covid19-christmas.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A3 STOKER COAL FOR SALE M&M Hair & Body Salon I am presently moving coal into SE Saskatchewan and all areas of Manitoba. For more information contact: L ARRY G OULD Reston, MB • (204)877-3882 or Email: llgould@mts.net Gift Certificates available in all denominations! Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on ! @mjminutemuffler Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council expands recycling database Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council is hoping new additions to its recycling database will lead to more of the province’s residents taking advantage of options to reduce landfill usage. The SWRC database is planning to increase options for reuse and repair, in addition to its already expansive rundown on where to recycle a wide variety of products and materials. As a result, the options to keep and continue to make use of items that would otherwise be thrown away will be greatly improved. The improved database can be found at their website, saskwastereduction.ca. “We’d like to shift the conversation from ‘I don’t want this anymore, I’ll throw it away’ to ‘I don’t want this anymore, who can I give it to? How could I repurpose it?” and ‘This is broken, I’ll toss it’ to ‘This is broken, I wonder if there’s someone who can fix it?’,” said Joanne Fedyk, executive director of the SWRC in a press release. The expanded database will also encourage small business development focused on reuse and repair - a key factor of a ‘circular economy’ that prioritizes keeping materials and goods in the community and of use to the economy as long as possible. Work on the website will begin in early 2021 and is expected to be complete by the end of September. People with a repair or reuse business who want to be included in the database can email database@swrc.ca or call (306) 931-3242. For more on the organization and information on recycling in Saskatchewan, visit swrc.ca. The Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council will soon have expanded options on its website. NDP wants provincial workers to build Moose Jaw’s power plant Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Saskatchewan NDP is concerned about the construction of the Great Plains power plant in Moose Jaw and whether provincial workers will be used to construct the building. During a recent debate in the legislature, NDP MLA Aleana Young (Regina University) said that the throne speech talked about supporting Saskatchewan businesses and buying locally. However, she noted that the Saskatchewan Party has adopted the viewpoint of “do as I say and not as I do” with big projects. Young used the example of the Chinook Power Plant construction in Swift Current, where 44 per cent of the workers were from Saskatchewan and the company selected to build the plant was Missouri-based Burns and McDonnell. She pointed out that the province chose this same company to build the power plant in The Friendly City. “We’ve heard both experts and the government say that interprovincial travel is risky, and yet, the Sask. Party’s ready to endanger public by bringing in businesses and workers from outside Saskatchewan,” she said. The pandemic has gone poorly here, but not as badly as in Manitoba and Alberta, she continued. She wondered if bringing in workers from those provinces was the best choice. The provincial government wants to foster situations where Saskatchewan companies and workers can successfully bid and participate in projects here, said MLA Don Morgan, minister for crown investments and SaskPower. However, with this particular project, there were no Saskatchewan or Canadian bidders. Many Saskatchewan workers would have been thrilled to work on this project, especially when the current economic situation is “dire,” said Young. People are looking for work, but the Sask. Party government is “selling out Saskatchewan” with this project. She wondered why the government didn’t think unemployed workers deserved a job. Contrary to the NDP’s assertions, Saskatchewan has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, replied MLA Jeremy Harrison, the minister responsible for trade and export development. What would push that rate “catastrophically higher” is if the Sask. Party followed the NDP’s suggestion to shut down the entire small business sector because of the pandemic. “We are working very closely with that sector. We believe and know they can operate safely … ,” he continued. “We will not put tens, if not a hundred-thousand employees, out of work overnight.” With a new ministry for SaskBuilds and procurement and the new minister overseeing that portfolio, Young suggested that the provincial government implement a SaskFirst procurement plan. Harrison replied that the Sask. Party was investing $7.5 billion over two years to address infrastructure projects, while it had created “the most comprehensive support package” in Canada to support small businesses and tourism. Afterward, Young said during a media scrum that the NDP wants skilled jobs to stay here since that money also stays here, which could help struggling businesses. Moreover, the party wants to ensure unemployed workers have jobs and that workers living outside the province can return to their families. With construction to start on the power plant in the spring, now is the right time to ask questions about this project, she added. The province knew that Burns and McDonnell had the expertise to lead this project, which is why it hired the company, said Morgan afterward. After awarding the project to the Kansas City company, SaskPower reached out to 300 provincial contractors and tradesmen to inform them about the Moose Jaw project and how they could become involved. A Tuxford-based company was the first provincial business to perform work on the project by doing road construction. “Wherever we can, we want to see that Saskatchewan companies and bidders have full opportunity to participate wherever they can,” Morgan added. “We use a values-based approach that looks at a variety of factors to try and make sure as much money as possible is reinjected back into the Saskatchewan economy.” Maximum fines increased for COVID-19 violations Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Flouting COVID-19 rules and restrictions in Saskatchewan will hit your pocketbook that much harder after the government introduced legislation that includes increasing fines for major violations on Dec. 10. Under the Emergency Planning Amendment Act, fines for non-compliance with emergency orders will rise to $7,500 for individuals at $100,000 for corporations, up from $2,000 and $10,000 respectively. The more significant fines will act as a deterrent and penalty for those who carry out more serious offences, the government said in a press release. “The people of Saskatchewan continue to show their strength during these difficult times, and the government is committed to putting the necessary measures in place to ensure the health, safety and economic well-being of our province,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. In addition, the new legislation will confirm and clarify protections for individuals and organizations from litigation based on COVID-19 transmission, if there has been good-faith compliance with emergency orders and other applicable laws. Where there is gross negligence, liabil- Thank you for your continued support! Wishing you a safe and happy holiday season! ity protection will not apply. Similar laws were recently passed in Ontario and British Columbia. “This Act will honour the tremendous efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses that are working on the frontline, while complying with public health rules and requirements,” Wyant said. The original Emergency Planning Act was not designed to address an ongoing pandemic like COVID-19, highlighting the need for updated legislation. The changes will clarify the ability to enforce emergency orders and ensure the province can meet the challenges in the future. Gale Toews Financial Advisor Gale Toews Private Wealth Management of Raymond James Ltd. 602 – 1st Ave NW, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3M6 306-693-4430 gale.toews@raymondjames.ca Raymond James Ltd., Member-Canadian Investor Protection Fund. www.raymondjames.ca/GaleToewsPrivateWealthManagement

PAGE A4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Publisher: Robert Ritchie - rob@mjvexpress.com Editor: Joan Ritchie - editor@mjvexpress.com Sales: Wanda Hallborg - sales@mjvexpress.com Bob Calvert - sales@mjvexpress.com Gladys Baigent-Therens - Sales2@mjvexpress.com Steve Seida - Special Sales Thank you to all the contributing writers, without your time and support, the paper would not look the same. Send your stories, events and pictures to; Joan Ritchie Ron Walter Joyce Walter editor@mjvexpress.com Jason Antonio Larissa Kurz Randy Palmer Dr. Steven Heidinger Wanda Smith We got our Christmas present a little early this year but we are thrilled! Elijah was born healthy and whole just before midnight on December 12th, the second son for our son Mark and his wife Aya who live in Vancouver. He weighed in at 6 ½ pounds and 22 inches long. We are so thankful that mama had a “quick delivery” but how she got there is something of a nightmare. Although her water broke early in the wee hours of the morning of the 12th Joan Ritchie and contractions were light, they did EDITOR not head to their hospital until early afternoon and were told that she would be induced. After arriving, they were told that Aya was at the bottom of a long list of deliveries to happen that day, “a full house.” Reminds me of when Jesus was born and there was no room at the Inn. I found it quite erroneous that the hospital was planning birthing order of babies; I always thought that when a baby is ready to come, they come…but COVID has made everything complicated. Apparently there is a baby boom; just think about it. The pandemic was well on the scene from March onward, and now 9 months later, babies are popping out all over. I guess there wasn’t much else to do when self-isolating. So, the next step was for them to go home and come back in the evening and the nurses would “get things moving” or they could go to Langley hospital, a fair distance away with limited staff and no obstetrician. They opted for the first. At 6pm they headed back to the hospital and got the last room in the house. They were monitoring her contractions and were ready to start her iv induction. A little more than an hour later, they were asked to move hospitals because there were five babies scheduled to be delivered before them. Basically, they told Aya to get up and get dressed again, pack up their stuff and drive to another hospital; total insanity. A nurse told them that at midnight was 24 hours after the water broke and the baby should be born. …and the saga continues. Their midwife suggested going to Abbotsford hospital, an hour away, but it was dark and the weather was foggy. Considering the situation, other options were presented, the best of which was for them to drive to Maple Ridge. Within an hour at Ridge Meadows Hospital, the staff were waiting for them with the midwife and the production was well on its way. Baby arrived at 11:33 p.m. that evening and by early afternoon on the 13th, the parents and baby were home to stay. Things move fast nowadays! This is an episode that grandparents at a distance sure don’t want to experience, but thank the Lord, it was a story in the making. ******************* And on another vein of thought, has anyone else noticed the fancy custom built table, looks like marble or possibly granite, that city administration has been sitting behind the last few council sessions? Wow, in a season of tax increases for the general public, pay raises for council when businesses are struggling all around us, and blatant extravagance at the end of the year when I personally think a little restraint should be in order, there seems to be none. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The contents of this publication are the property of the Moose Jaw Express. Reproduction of any of the contents of this publication, including, but without limiting the generality of the following: photographs, artwork and graphic designs, is strictly prohibited. There shall be no reproduction without the express written consent of the publisher. All ads in the Moose Jaw Express are published in good faith without verification. The Moose Jaw Express reserves the right to refuse, classify, revise or censor any ads for any reason in its sole discretion. This paper may include inaccuracies or errors. The Moose Jaw Express does not under any circumstances accept responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise of any ads or messages in any of the publications editions. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. CMHA continuing to offer short noon-hour info sessionsLarissa onKurz mental health The Online Lunch Bites series from the Canadian Mental Health Association will continue through until March, with a new session list released this week. Lunch Bites are short, 30-minute sessions with speakers sharing information on a variety of topics related to mental health and living a healthy lifestyle. The sessions are held weekly over Zoom on Tuesdays, from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., making them short enough to tune in over a lunch hour at work or at home. “They’re just to provide some mental health information for people who are maybe sitting at home or in their office, so they can get a little bit of information over their lunch hour,” said CMHA representative Donna Bowyer. The sessions will continue through December, with a session on Dec. 15 about Surviving the stress of the Christmas Season and on Dec. 22 about Facilitation Skills, before taking a break until Jan. 5. Upcoming topics in the New Year will discuss coping with change, the benefits of journaling, racism and anxiety, mental health and prison, self-harm and more — including a session on coping with loss on Feb. 9 with local grief support expert Della Ferguson from JonesParkview Funeral Service. “The [sessions] are on topics that I get questions about on a regular basis, so things that people struggle with or are asking for more information on,” said Bowyer. “Some presenters are professionals, and some are people with experience on that particular topic, so people who have worked with others that struggle with it or family members or people with some knowledge.” Lunch Bites are open to anyone in the province with access to Zoom, said Bowyer, and completely free to attend. Participants must pre-register by emailing hopelc@ cmhask.com to receive the link to the session, and most presenters welcome questions at some point during the session. The series is being offered through the CMHA’s H.O.P.E. Learning Centre — a recovery college that hosts numerous educational programs, meant to offer opportunities to people looking to expand their knowledge. The Lunch Bites are something the program started up back in May, in response to the pandemic, and they have proven to be quite popular with regular attendees. “We usually have between 10 and 20 people, which I think is good. People are taking time out of their day to be able to do this,” said Bowyer. The H.O.P.E Learning Centre also offers longer educational programs, some lasting up to eight weeks, said Bowyer — who recommended checking out the upcoming sessions on the Art of Friendship as well as Building Boundaries. Each program is delivered either online or in-person, with the appropriate pandemic-related restrictions in place. Bowyer encourages people to reach out to the local CMHA branch at 1 (306) 692-4240 for more information about the sessions offered by the H.O.P.E Learning Centre, or visit the website at sk.cmha.ca/programs-services/ hope-learning-centre. The upcoming schedule for Lunch Bites in January: • Jan. 5: New Year New Changes at the H.O.P.E Learning Centre; • Jan. 12: Coping with Change with Rebecca Rokow; • Jan. 19: Healing and Laughter with Ian Morrison; • Jan. 26: Journaling with Jayne Whyte. The upcoming schedule for Lunch Bites in February: • Feb. 2: Harm Reduction with Andrew Lowe; • Feb. 9: Primary and Secondary Losses with Della Ferguson; • Feb. 16: Children and Stress with Danielle Cameron • Feb. 23: Racism and Anxiety with Nema Atsu. The upcoming schedule for Lunch Bites in March: • March 2: Mental Health and Prison with Garette MacNaull; • March 9: Chronic Illness/Pain and Mental Health with Faye Meyer; • March 16: Strategies to Making Health Life Choices with Sheila Wignes; • March 23: Self Harm with Lindsey Fortin; • March 30: Bipolar with Danielle Cameron. Saskatchewan vaccine delivery plan begins with focus on health care workers Larissa Kurz Premier Scott Moe said in a press conference on Dec. 9 that Saskatchewan will begin administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers in Regina this week. The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed it will be receiving vaccines from Pfizer, recently approved for use by Health Canada, with an unconfirmed deal to also receive weekly vaccine deliveries from Moderna. Moe was joined by SHA CEO Scott Livingstone and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab to outline the province’s phased Vaccine Delivery Plan. “There is a phased approach to our plan of vaccine delivery. We do have a long history of immunization in Saskatchewan and were going to use that infrastructure as the backbone to start out COVID vaccination program,” said Livingstone. “The goal is for all residents in Sask to receive vaccine where they live or where they work, similar to how we deliver our flu vaccine.” Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have been approved by Health Canada and are equally effective, said Livingstone. They also require two doses to be properly effective, with the second booster dose to be administered 21 to 28 days after the first immunization. Shahab confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine is a voluntary immunization at this time, and the current delivery plan will depend on the availability of vaccines from both manufacturers. Health Canada is expected to provide weekly updates on the availability of vaccine doses, said Livingstone, and a vaccine committee will be continuing to adjust the province’s plan as needed. Livingstone also said that staff training is already underway to prepare for vaccine delivery, and the SHA has purchased additional freezer units to provide safe storage and delivery of the vaccine. Delivery sites for the vaccine may remain limited for now, due to the complicated needs of the Pfizer vaccine, said officials. The Moderna vaccine is more mobile and once confirmed available, will be better suited for immunization in remote communities. The Vaccine Delivery Plan The first delivery of 1,950 vaccine doses from Pfizer was expected by Dec. 15, to begin the province’s immunization program. The doses will be first administered in a pilot phase, as a planned immunization of health care workers from both Pasqua Hospital and Regina General Hospital. This includes staff working in ICUs, emergency departments and COVID units as well as staff at testing and assessment centres. This phase will be administered at Regina General Hospital. Phase One will follow later in December, focusing on priority populations within the province. A total of 202,052 doses are expected to be delivered during this phase, including a weekly provision of 10,725 vaccines from Pfizer. The priority in Phase One will be staff and residents at long-term care homes, followed by the remaining health care workers from the pilot. This phase will also focus on older residents, beginning with those 80 years or older and working down, and residents over the age of 50 living in remote locations or in northern Saskatchewan. Booster shots for those in the pilot phase will also be administered at this time. Phase Two is expected to begin in April, continuing with delivering vaccines to vulnerable populations from Phase One before becoming available to the general population. This phase will occur in much the same way as other immunization programs from the SHA, offered using public health clinics and from nurse practitioners and pharmacists as supplies allow. Depending on the availability of vaccines, this phase may be executed in a priority order, with more information to be shared closer to implementation. To read the full details of the Vaccine Delivery Plan, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A5 CE N T R E Moose Jaw OLLISION OH TERRY SENT US ANOTHER THANK YOU CARD! Don’t let Wild Life get your ride bent out of shape... Call Terry he’ll get it looking like new! All Workmanship Guaranteed! Journeyman Staffed! All Makes and Models! We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net 30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 Harmony Arts theatre program preparing for first production, seeking sponsorship partners Larissa Kurz As the newest children’s theatre program in the city, the Harmony Arts Program is excited to be presenting its debut theatre production later this spring, but first, the team is in need of some equally enthusiastic sponsors to jump on board. Harmony Arts launched around six months ago, working with students between the ages of six and 17 to provide theatre training opportunities. After an unusual adjustment to follow pandemic guidelines, the company has announced it will be debuting on stage this March at the Mae Wilson Theatre with a production of Aladdin Jr., a musical theatre version of the classic Disney movie. “The kids are excited to have something to work on,” said Harmony Arts leader Jan Nelson. “And we feel that providing the opportunity for live theatre to kids in our community is most important, so we’ve decided to persevere.” With a cast of 17 local students taking part, Nelson promises that the production will include some recognizable musical numbers the audience already knows from the popular movie as well as some new ones, in addition to a few other additions. “It has a similar storyline, but there’s more characters,” said Nelson. “And we The students of the Harmony Arts program are hard at work practicing for the company’s first performance coming this spring. (supplied) chose the script because we thought it had the ability to give an opportunity for every kid to shine, and we know the kids are going to do an excellent job bringing it to the stage.” Aladdin Jr. will be the first large-scale production for Harmony Arts, which is an exciting step for the program, said Nelson. Members of the community have already stepped forward to offer help with costume and set design, as Harmony Arts is still in the fledgling stages in terms of finances. In order to put on a professional production on stage, Nelson and her crew are hoping to welcome some local sponsorship to help fund other costs of the show, 20123CC2 20123CC3 like covering venue costs and planning to include some exciting special effects to really bring the “wow” factor. “There’s different things that we would like to do with the show, to make it splash and make it more fun,” said Nelson. “For example, the Cave of Wonders that we’ve built, we would love to be able to fly it in and out but that requires having a person specifically to do that.” There are three levels of sponsorship packages available, shared parent committee member Lori Deets, which include things like promotion opportunities on the company’s website and playbill and even free tickets to the show. “The whole experience of doing live theatre at the Mae Wilson Theatre, it's a wonderful opportunity and gives the kids a whole experience,” said Deets. “But it does come at a cost and we need to raise funds in order to make it possible.” Both Deets and Nelson agree supporting a local theatre program right here in the city is something worth considering. Taking part in performing arts programs has many benefits for children, said Nelson, including building confidence and encouraging skills useful even off the stage, like teamwork. “There’s lots of changes we see in kids, like the ability to public speak or the confidence to raise their hand and use their voice in school, be part of discussions in class,” said Nelson. “When kids are doing performing arts, [and] when they’re well-received, they have the feeling of a job well done that grows confidence.” For any businesses or individuals interested in offering sponsorship for the upcoming spring production, they can contact Nelson at harmonyartsprogram@outlook. com or Deets at lorideets@hotmail.com. AND THE SOO LINE LOUNGE Open 7 Days a Week from 5:00pm - 9:00pm CHRISTMAS SALE DECEMBER 1ST TO 31ST Purchase $100 or $200 Gift Card and Receive $120 or $250 in value Valid for Grant Hall Hotel, Little Chicago Steakhouse & Soo Line Lounge and 1% of all Gift Card Sales will be donated in the community Purchase in person at the Grant Hall or Call 306-691-2113 www.granthall.ca | Accomodations@granthall.ca | Grant Hall Hotel | granthallmoosejaw

legacy PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 What legacy will you leave behind BEHIND? Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. - Moose Jaw’s Source for News! - (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org Local news, weather and sports Your connection to the world Coping with Loneliness at Christmas By Rusty Wright Feeling low this Christmas season? You’re not alone. Amid cheery songs, festive parties, gifts and good wishes, many lonely people are crying or dying on the inside. Maybe you’re one of them. No fun. [COVID], romantic estrangement, family strife, and bereavement can make your holidays dismal. One of Elvis Presley’s most popular songs was “Blue Christmas.” A lonely crooner mourns heartbreaking lost love. Performers from The Beach Boys to Celine Dion, Loretta Lynn, and Jon Bon Jovi have recorded it. Does even thinking about that song make you depressed? Several factors can produce Christmas blues: Hectic activity can bring physical and emotional stress; overspending can produce financial pressure; and year-end reflection and focus on loss can magnify sorrow. Over eating and over drinking combined with a decreased amount of sleep is also a formula for extreme emotional swings. Is your family apart this season by necessity, choice [or possibly because of pandemic lockdowns]? Maybe an “empty chair” reminds you of your pain. Does Christmas “Ho, Ho, Ho” contrast with your deep anguish? One widow recalled how she felt during the Christmas after her husband’s death: “Little mattered to me. I didn’t want to hear carols. I didn’t want to be cheered up. I didn’t want to look at perky Christmas cards. I wanted the same thing I’d wanted every day for eight months: the strength to force myself out of bed in the morning, to brush my teeth and to eat.” How can you cope with Christmas loneliness? Here are some suggestions: • Spend time with [the people you are able to be with], especially positive ones who lift your spirits. Perhaps you’ll be grateful for their cheer. • Exercise regularly. Blood pumping can help clear your mind. • Eat right. Chocaholics beware. Overindulgence can mean temporary highs followed by disappointing flab. • Lights on! Enjoy sunlight, outdoors if possible. Brighten up your home and workplace. Light therapy sometimes helps SAD. • Budget your gift spending and stick with your budget. Prevent January bill shock. • Talk about your feelings, [even if it is via facebook or zoom]. Keeping them bottled up can mean anxiety, ulcers, sour disposition, and/or explosion. Need a trusted, listening friend? Try a local church [for a listening ear]. • Give to others. • Seek counsel. We all can use good advice navigating life’s storms. • Develop spiritual roots. REFLECTIVE MOMENTS “What if” there’s a construction job in my future? With nothing much to do to occupy my time, I take to pondering, setting my mind going hither and yon, thinking “what ifs” until a headache ensues. “What if I were still in my teens, would I still want to work at the newspaper?” “What if I hadn’t met HouseJoyce Walter mate and married him, would I For Moose Jaw Express still be a spinster (old maid) or ronjoy@sasktel.net would I have married someone else and be living in the bush with a large number of dogs and cats?” “What if we hadn’t become involved with fairs and exhibitions, would we have missed meeting all those people who became our friends, or would we have connected with them in some other way?” “What if I had been introduced to computers and the world wide web and Facebook at the beginning of my career instead of towards getting-older years, would I have mastered all the simple things that now I need a friend to lead me slowly through?” And that “what if” leads me to the topic of Linkedin, the on-line engine for recruiters and hiring managers looking for someone with my skills and abilities, and on the other hand, the engine with which I could apply for employment, if I were looking. Call & Book TODAY It is beyond my recollection of how I got signed up as a Linkedin member but I’m on there for all the world to see, listing my skill sets and background — most of the information that would be put on an old-fashioned paper resume. Occasionally I get notifications from the Linkedin administrators that I should congratulate friends and acquaintances for their job anniversaries, promotions, change of positions, even retirements. Not surprising is the absence of information about firings or layoffs. Sometimes I send along a message to the men and women with whom I have, or have had, a close working or volunteer arrangement. Most times I look but don’t touch the keyboard to give greetings. I especially don’t get involved in congratulating someone for his 10th year anniversary with a certain company when I know full well he no longer works there. Linkedin doesn’t seem to maintain accurate records of those life-altering events. The most recent notification coming into my inbox noted that six potential employers or others (call them snoops if you wish) had viewed my profile in the past week, the search keywords being “freelance writer.” The searchers ranged from an underwriter, medical assistant, website manager, political staffer to a project manager. The companies included Yum! Brands Restaurant, Tru-Line Marketing and Advertising, Bureau Jeugdzorg Limburg and BPSW-Bervepsvereniging van Professionals in Sociaal (sic) Werk (sic). $ 5 off all haircuts Coupon expires December 31st, 2020 Cannot be used with any other promotion. 1235 Main St N Town ‘N’ Country Mall 306-692-6633 $ 10 off all colours Coupon expires December 31st, 2020 Cannot be used with any other promotion. Certainly the most interesting search was by a local construction company. Perhaps that accounted for the project manager notification. I was curious about this search, wondering how skills as a freelance writer would fit in with building and construction projects. It was even more interesting because an individual at this company had previously offered some unpleasant comments about an opinion I expressed in one of my columns. In fact he vowed never to read anything of mine ever again. Of course I don’t know if he kept his promise or if he sneaks an occasional look when no one is watching. None of those recent searches offered me jobs but I am still considering previous offers to be an administrative assistant, an occupational therapist, an internet analyst, digital communications officer or a data collection agent (working from home.) And so I continue to ponder my Linkedin connections, the opportunities that might have appealed to me 50 years ago and the question of why anyone from a construction company would be interested in my freelance writing skills. I do have a sturdy hammer and a set of screw drivers. I should perhaps add that information to my profile. Maybe not. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. LOCAL UPDATES AND NEWS 24/7 Your connection to the world

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A7 Canadian canola harvest lower; acres and yields decline By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Weather issues and trade concerns led to the smallest canola harvest in years with production falling 4.5 per cent in Canada. Late seeding due to weather and low rainfall are attributed to much of the decline by Statistics Canada. Some farmers reduced acres, worried that Chinese trade disputes would cut out that market. As it turned out, European Union markets increased purchases of canola. Prices above the 2017 high should regain interest for next year. Canola yields declined 4.5 per cent to 18.7 million tonnes while acreage dropped 1.6 per cent. Saskatchewan production dropped eight per cent, pushed by lower yields of 39.8 bushels an acre and 1.3 per cent fewer acres harvested. Spring wheat production declined fractionally to 25.8 million tonnes but durum wheat harvest was up 31 per cent to 6.57 million tonnes. Nationally, wheat yields dropped 3.8 per cent to 52.2 bushels per acre while in Saskatchewan yields increased 1.8 per cent to 45.9 bushels an acre. Acreage across wheat fell 3.8 per cent to 24.8 million acres while Saskatchewan acreage increased 2.2 per cent to 12.8 million acres. Lentil production increased just over 20 per cent to 2.86 million tonnes while field pea production was up 8.4 per cent to 4.6 million tonnes. Barley production increased 3.4 per cent to 10.74 million tonnes with oats up 8.2 per cent to 4.57 million tonnes. Fall rye production of 475,000 tonnes increased 45.9 per cent. Flax seed production of 578,000 tonnes increased 18.9 per cent. Mustard seed production declined 26.6 per cent to 99,000 tonnes, with chickpeas declining 14.8 per cent t 214,000 tonnes. Canary seed production declined 8.2 per cent to 161,000 tonnes. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Local employment moving toward pre-pandemic levels By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express The Swift Current/Moose Jaw employment region had 1,400 more people employed at the end of November than in February before the pandemic lockdown occurred. There was 52,600 employed in the region compare with 52,100 in February, according to the Statistics Canada monthly employment survey. Unemployment was 3,500 compared with 2,600 eight months before but the labour force of 54,800 was 1,700 less, meaning that 1,700 potential workers either quit looking for work or moved out of the region. The Regina/Moose Mountain region unemployment rate of seven per cent was higher than 4.5 per cent in February and was highest of the five labour regions in the province, Second highest unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent in the Swift Current/Moose Jaw employment region up from 4.5 per cent a year ago. Third highest unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in the Prince Albert Northern region, up from 5.5 per cent. Fourth lowest was the Saskatoon/Biggar region where unemployment was 5.2 per cent, up from five per cent last year. Lowest unemployment rate was Yorkton/ Melville with five per cent one year ago. The Saskatchewan unemployment rate of six per cent, up from 4.9 per cent a year ago, was the lowest in Canada. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net COVID restrictions cut casino profits By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express Three months of operations after the coronavirus lockdown allowed Casino Moose Jaw/Regina to reduce loses to $4.2 million for the year. The casinos lost over $9 million in the April to June period from 13 weeks of closed doors. Limited operations under the COVID restrictions resumed on July 9 with $5.1 million profits from $18.7 million revenues in the three months ended September. Revenue dropped 37 per cent from that SHOE REPAIR Muk Luks & Moccasins 606 Main St N. 306.692.0733 • 306.631.4443 Montana Silversmiths Wrangler Jeans & Shirts Hondo Boots • Boulet • Brahma Justin • Tony Lama • OK Corral • Belts period in 2019 while expenses fell 26 per cent. There was no payment to the provincial general revenue fund compared with $5.5 million distributed in 2019 for these three months. The financial statements indicate that SaskGaming continues with capital projects to modernize the floor and improve guest experience. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net DDK PETS www.ddkpets.ca GREAT GIFT IDEAS! Large selection of Fish NEW INDOOR and Aquariums, Pet Toys GARDEN SUPPLIES and much more! SECTION Find us on Facebook FREQUENT BUYER PROGRAM ON DOG AND CAT FOOD 306.691.5694 374 High St W ddkpetsnpoints@hotmail.com Hwy 1# 1200 Lakeview Service Rd 10% OFF Month of December Pottery by: Zach Dietrich, Devon Dietrich and Wendy Parsons Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (306) 693-4212 pdpots@sasktel.net BUSINESS HOURS: 10AM - 6PM 7 DAYS A WEEK Wilson’s Watch, Clock & Jewelery Repair & Coins Hours of Operation Mon - Fri 9:30am - 3:00pm Closed for Lunch from 12:00 - 1:00 361 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK - Downstairs 306-691-0646 Downstairs in the City Square Mall Great Selection of Christmas Decorations Ring & Jewelery Repair Buy Silver & Gold Watch Battery Coins & Paper Money

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 - Moose Jaw’s Source for News! Local news, weather and sports Your connection to the world Debut feature film from local screenwriter wins Sask. Independent Film Award Larissa Kurz Local producer and screenwriter Dustan Hlady’s film Nolan: Here Nor There has been named Best Feature Film at the 2020 Saskatchewan Independent Film Awards, an accolade he is proud to have received. “It’s great validation and it feels good to be officially welcomed into the Saskatchewan independent film family,” said Hlady, about the award win. Nolan: Here Nor There, written by Hlady is a coming of age story of a young man growing up on a reserve that is experiencing a suicide epidemic. The film debuted earlier this year and is the first feature-length film that Hlady — and a large portion of the production crew — has produced. “I wrote the script and I produced it, organized it all,” said Hlady. “And feature-length films are a lot more work than shorts, for sure, but it was an amazing experience.” Lead actor Braden Jon King, who plays title character Nolan Harper, also received the award for Best Performance at the SIFAs, for his work in Nolan: Here Nor There. As primarily a screenwriter, Hlady said took on a lot of extra roles to produce the film, but he feels the hard work has certainly paid off — if the industry response is any indication. In addition to the SIFA Award, Nolan: Local screenwriter and filmmaker Dustan Hlady’s debut feature film Nolan: Here Nor There is collecting tons of accolades since releasing earlier this year. (supplied) Here Nor There has also been accepted and featured in 11 different film festivals internationally, including the LiftOff Film Festivals in Tokyo, Toronto and Paris, Gimli Film Festival and Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival in Manitoba, American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco, Native Spirit Film Festival in the UK, Reelworld Film Festival in Toronto, and the Culver City Film Festival and the Red Nation International Film Festival in Los Angeles. “We’ve been accepted into about 60 per cent of the festivals we submitted to, which is kind of crazy,” said Hlady. “I think the first response we got back was a rejection, and I just thought, ‘I guess no one likes it.’ And then one of the festivals accepted it, and I thought, ‘okay, so maybe people are liking it.’ And then another one and another one.” Winning at the SIFA awards is just more confirmation for Hlady, who admitted he wasn’t expecting to win in the Best Fea- ture category against other impressive submissions like Saskatoon filmmaker Gavin Baird’s newest release, The Caring Only Cry at Night. “When you make your own art, it's hard to know if what you’re making is good or not,” said Hlady. “[Gavin Baird] is one of my favourite Saskatchewan filmmakers and his film is a great work of art, and then when we did win, it was like, maybe we did make something really great.” Hlady is already working on some new projects, while Nolan: Here Nor There continues to collect acclaim, including another feature-length project filmed this summer and a script collaboration with fellow local filmmaker Jeremy Ratzlaff expected to hit production this winter. He feels as though the Saskatchewan film scene has an enormous amount to offer filmmakers, not only himself but those just dipping their toes into the industry. “Anyone wondering about making their own films, I would say just try it,” said Hlady. “I encourage everyone to be as creative as possible and maybe you’ll get that validation, maybe you won’t but I think it’s always worth it to express yourself. Even if it feels like in Saskatchewan, filmmaking is a thing that happens in other places, it’s not. It happens here, and we really don't have any limits anymore on artistic expression.” BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express New clean fuel regulations present opportunity for jobs growth to the Prairies A new controversy/opportunity for Saskatchewan is coming to this province through development of a new federal Clean Fuels Standard. The current standards mandate a five per cent renewable fuel content (ethanol) in gasoline and two per cent biofuels in diesel and heating oil. The consultation process is under way with new regulations scheduled for 2021 and implementation in 2022. the purpose of the new regulations, ac- cording to Environment Canada, is to encourage innovation and adoption of clean fuel technology in the oil and gas sector and increased use of low carbon fuels. In the United States, renewable fuels have up to 20 per cent of gasoline content and that has fuelled the corn industry. The blended gasoline, once highly supported by subsidies, increased the price of other commodities – soybeans, wheat and so on. Prices had to increase to compete for the limited acres. This factor affects grain prices in Canada. When the current standards were mandated the push was to substitute some high priced gas and diesel with homegrown fuel. The Bush administration in the United States made no bones about this as an opportunity for farm-based voters. Canada copied the United States. Both countries also promoted biofuels as an environmentally friendly solution. Canada has never fully realized the biofuel opportunity. Plants in Canada produce 1.8 billion litres a year but we import 1.3 billion litres a year, so we produce a little more than half our needs. In Saskatchewan three ethanol plants produce 180 million litres a year - about 12 per cent of national production - and six per cent of our needs. Husky Grain at Lloydminster has 150 million litres capacity, with 15 million litres from Terra Grain Fuels in Belle Plaine and 15 million at Poundmaker Feeds near Lanigan. New standards are an opportunity for them and grain producers. The new Clean Fuel Standards are pro- moted as part of the package to meet reduced greenhouse gas emission (GHG) goals by 2030. That goal plans cutting emissions to 2005 levels. The new fuel standards are planned to take out seven mega tonnes a year. These standards will amount to 14 per cent of planned cuts. Politics in Western Canada caused the new clean fuel standards to become a political football even before they have been drafted. Right-leaning politicians in Alberta and Saskatchewan are labelling this as a second carbon tax instead of seeing and seizing the new mandate as an opportunity for farmers and the ethanol industry. The new standards will increase the price of fuel and heating a little, with no offsetting tax credit like that from the carbon tax. Strange, how the blended fuel debate has shifted from replacing high priced oil to trying to solve climate change. One might expect a negative reaction to new standards from oil producing provinces. Oil will be around for a long time but provincial leaders should recognize oil is a declining industry and get with developing replacement industries alongside oil rather than keep sucking on the oil production soother. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A9 Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! • pressure washers • rentals • grasshoppers CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com Tom Lukiwski Report MP Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan How times change. When Justin Trudeau was first elected, he promised to set new standards in transparent government. He has Tom Lukiwski set a new standard, all right … in MP Moose Jaw-Lake how not to be transparent. Centre-Lanigan Recently, the government issued its Fall Economic Statement. The name was carefully chosen since it did not meet the level of detail that we would normally expect from a fiscal update. Now, for sure, we can cut the government some slack because of the pandemic, which has created budgetary chaos to say the least. But even in the context of a pandemic – perhaps especially in the context of a pandemic – the economic statement revealed the enormous depths of Liberal incompetence. From the outset of the pandemic, the Trudeau government’s approach has been to spend first and think later water requirements: farm and sewer • cabin water • waterbowls Clark’s 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 … if at all. As a result, our country has been left adrift with no plan for dealing with the pandemic or rebuilding the economy. As a result of their bumbling, there have been delays at every stage of the pandemic … delays in acquiring protective equipment, delays in approving rapid testing and, now, delays and botched efforts to secure vaccines. To the south of us, Americans will begin receiving vaccines next week. Now, Trudeau is talking about next fall before Canadians are sufficiently vaccinated. Because of Liberal incompetence, we will all now needlessly have to endure another year of COVID sacrifice. During the first wave of the pandemic, Trudeau felt it was more urgent and important to give a sweetheart deal to his friends in the WE charity than to invest in vaccine production. We see the same mentality in this economic statement. It has provisions for planting trees and other Trudeau pet projects but few substantive measures to help Canadian businesses recover. There is no question that the federal government, like every provincial government and every government in the world, had to undertake deficit spending to cope with the pandemic. But what is alarming is that the Liberals have no plan for what comes after. The economic recovery aspects in the statement remain vague with open-ended timelines and with no plan for how to handle the ballooning debt. In the meantime, with the tourism sector at a standstill, the Liberals bizarrely chose this time to impose new taxes on people who rent out their homes to tourists. Likewise, the Trudeau government has sat on its hands as Canada’s airlines and airports creep closer and closer to bankruptcy. These are issues that hit close to home. On the most basic level, we all want our lives back, but Liberal bumbling is stretching lockdowns and restrictions longer. Moose Jaw has long depended on its tourism sector which has been driven to the brink of extinction by the Liberals’ continued delays in producing meaningful support policies. We are also in the service area of the Regina Airport which faces reduction in service as the feds continue to dither about support for our air infrastructure. MP Tom Lukiwski #1 - 54 Stadacona Street W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1Z1 www.tomlukiwski.com Phone 306-691-3577 Farm debt increase rate outpaces capital, income changes By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Debt owed by Canadian farmers increased more than twice as fast as farm capital over three years ended 2019. Meanwhile, net income has declined significantly since 2017. The level of national farm debt increased 17.1 per cent to $114.9 billion while total farm capital increased 7.4 per cent to $59.9 billion. Net farm income fell 61.6 per cent nationally, according to Statistics Canada. In Saskatchewan, the rate of farm debt increased 19.1 per cent to $17.74 billion, while farm capital value was up 8.4 per cent to $16.84 billion. Net income in this province fell 24.9 per cent to $2.25 billion, a much lower rate than neighbouring Prairie provinces. This equates to a 13.3 per cent return on capital for Saskatchewan farms last year. The national return on capital was 8.6 per cent. Alberta farm debt increased 15.3 per cent to $25.5 billion while farm capital was up 6.6 per cent to $16.25 billion. Net income in Alberta fell 40 per cent to $789 million. Manitoba had the largest mismatch in the rate of increase in the Prairies. Farm debt increased 15.7 per cent to $10.56 billion while farm capital increased a mere 4.4 per cent to $6.29 billion. Manitoba saw the largest percentage de- cline in net income of 85 per cent to $419 million. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Feel Your Best This Holiday Season Will cattle get high on hemp by-product feed? By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Researchers at Kansas State University have a project to explore use of hemp as a cattle feed. While the last U.S. Farm Bill legalized hemp production in the U.S., approval from the Federal Drug Administration on levels of hemp concentration would be required before it can be fed to animals. Feeding hemp products to cattle is still prohibited due to the potential for accumulation of cannaboid residues in meat and milk, said Han Coetzee of the KSU College of Veterinary Medicine. Hemp use to date involves oil, seed, fibre and medicines. By-products from these could be fed to animals and the cellulose content in the plants would be good for cattle. Questions arise about the safety of hemp as an animal feed because of THC intoxication and possible presence of other cannaboids. The research has found that some cannaboids are more readily absorbed in the rumen than others and will now study tissue and milk depletion profiles after feeding experiments. Follow-up experiments will examine the effect of feeding hemp on animal behaviour and immune function. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net 316 Main St N | 306-693-7779

PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Get More Colour for Less Copying Services 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ each Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Council has little choice in the 4.05 per cent tax increase The new city council, with four incumbents, had a baptism of city finances when the preliminary budget was brought down in early December. Councillors were upset at the 4.05 per cent increase in property taxes and the 6.5 per cent increases in utility rates. About one quarter of the by Ron Walter property tax increase goes to improved policing while another big chunk comprises the levy for infrastructure. Expenditures are up just over $1 million with $700,000 of that for wage and salary increases which include moving the mayor’s stipend to an unprecedented $100,000 a year. Council members are right to question the increase coming on the heels of successive tax increases greater than the rate of consumer price inflation, especially when adding the increase from reassessment. Lost revenues amount to about $1 million from lower interest on investments, lower share of traffic fines and less provincial funding. In this householder’s case, property taxes with increases and reassessment have jumped almost 40 per cent in the last four years. That does not include a string of 15 per cent increases in water rates or the $977,000 in curbside recycling fees. Most other property owners in Moose Jaw have experienced the same type of increases. Administration made the case that Moose Jaw property owners are paying for a decade in the 1990s. Councils back then, more concerned about getting re-elected than doing what is right, ignored needs and insisted on zero tax increases. Out of 10 years, council had six or seven zero tax increases. Now the city is having to catch up. Wages and salaries make up a huge part of the budget, but need increases to remain competitive. The city does not enjoy wage arbitration because the unions always do better. We did have a period after all the zero tax increases when the city lost four department heads to other jobs with better pay. City utilities — water, solid waste, sanitary sewer — will take $28 million from taxpayer pockets this coming year. About one-quarter of that goes to reserves to replace old water and sewer lines. The choice exists to stop, or slow the pace of the 20-25 year water line replacement program, but that would put council in the same position as councils from the 1990s that ignored the cast iron water issue. Unless council takes drastic action, most of the tax increases will be put through. There are three places where council could remove the increase. The transit system subsidy is $1.5 million and has increased from a regular $1 million a year under the past council. Perhaps the time has come to debate whether we can afford a bus system, or how to reduce this subsidy. Sale proceeds from existing buses could fund a smaller, more flexible system. Closing Mosaic Place would save the $588,000 subsidy and other costs but would create a public uproar. Ending the nearly million dollar curbside recycling fee and going back to voluntary recycling would be an option except the previous council locked the city into a long term contract. The benefit of curbside recycling is questionable since the program collects only a fraction more than under voluntary recycling. Is the city curbside program just a feel-good measure? How much of our recycled trash winds up in someone else’s landfill? Show voters that the actual benefit is greater than the fees. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. General Store est. 2019 Our locally owned “Small Town General Store” styled with a whole lot of charm! From all of us at The FarmStand General Store & Painted Brush Creations we'd like to say Thank you for the support throughout the year. May every day of your holiday season be filled with joy. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our families to yours! CHRISTMAS WEEK HOURS Monday, December 21 11:00am - 4:00pm Tuesday, December 22 11:00am - 4:00pm Wednesday, December 23 11:00am - 8:00pm Thursday, December 24 10:00am - 2:00pm Lindsey 306-630-7701 | Dolores 306-741-8944 Paintedbrushcreations@outlook.com https//m.facebook.com/Painted-Brush-Creations-1983959528552314/ 306-631-0224 thefarmstandgs@outlook.com 213 Rose Street, Mortlach, Saskatchewan S0H 3E0

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A11 Online raffle in support of Habitat for Humanity selling tickets to help local build Larissa Kurz The Moose Jaw chapter of Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first-ever online 50/50 fundraiser, to help raise some funds for the current build project underway in the city. The online draw will take place on Dec. 18, with tickets available to purchase online exclusively in the Moose Jaw area at $10 each. The winner will take half of the pot raised, while the other half will be used to support the current ninth and tenth home build already under construction at 1015 Ominica Street West. “It’s nice to support a fundraiser where you know the funds are going to stay in the community,” said chapter lead Donna Watts. Watts. And with the pandemic disrupting a number of the organization’s usual fundraiser activities this year, Habitat Moose Jaw is grateful for any support from the community they can get for the project. “Habitat home ownership provides families in Moose Jaw the opportunity to purchase a home at fair market value with an interest-free zero-down payment mortgage,” said Watts. “And I think it gives back to the comHabitat for Humanity Moose Jaw is beginning its munity as well. It helps support a strong and vibrant ninth and tenth builds at 1015 Ominica Street East community.” with a duplex. (file photo) To enter the Habitat for Humanity Moose Jaw raffle, visHabitat Moose Jaw is still in the process of selecting two it habitatraffle.ca on a computer or mobile device in the families to move into the duplex once it is finished, said Moose Jaw area to purchase tickets. Sask. Crime Watch Advisory Network expands to include municipal, conservation officers Larissa Kurz The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network has expanded to include a number of additional police agencies in the province, including municipal police and conservation officers. The agencies now added to the network include the Moose Jaw Police Service, as well as municipal police in Weyburn, Prince Albert, Wilton, Corman Park and Dalmeny. The Ministry of Environment’s Conservation Officer Service has also been included. “The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police supports the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network fully,” said Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa, who also serves as the president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police. “Through this valuable program, police services and people in our communities are able to work together even more quickly and effectively to advance community safety and wellbeing across our province.” The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network allows police to issue advisories to residents about criminal activity in their area using text messages, emails or phone calls. It also provides an option for residents to submit tips about criminal activity in rural areas of the province. Originally launched by the Saskatchewan RCMP to use in the southern part of the province, the network has since been adopted by more law enforcement agencies to increase communication and engagement between citizens and law enforcement. Nearly 15,000 citizens have registered to receive notifications from the network, and the RCMP has issued over 900 advisories. Visit saskcrimewatch.ca to register to receive crime watch advisories via the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network. City construction values increase by one-fifth Building permits issued by city hall to November 30 increased 19.4 per cent over the same time frame last year. Construction increased $4.47 million to $29.1 million with 249 permits compared with 234 last year. Housing construction still lagged last year with 18 single By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express family dwellings worth $5.4 million this year. Last year there were 27 dwellings valued at $10.1 million to the end of November. November permits were up this year to $1.49 million from $543,000 last year. Permits last month included five new dwellings worth $1.04 million, $130,000 alterations at Saskatchewan Polytech, and $30,000 for retail and office alterations. May the Holiday Season fill your home with Joy, your heart with Love and your life with Laughter. 1801 Meier Dr, Moose Jaw • 306-694-4744 @espritlifestyle • www.espritlifestyle.com

PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Re: COVID-19 You keep printing letters from idiots about masks and covid19. Covid19 is NOT a hoax, it is NOT fake news it is REAL. Everyone has to work together to try and control the spread of this virus and reduce Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. the effect on us all! The Express, as the only paper in Moose Jaw has an obligation to provide its readers with honest information and not keep printing letters from followers of Donald Trump. Ed Shostal Editor’s Note: As a publication, we offer individuals the opportunity to speak to topics and voice their opinions, no matter what they are, but are subject to editing if required to adhere to guidelines. Re: Wearing Masks As a senior I view life as precious, and every day a blessing. I can still remember when I first came to Moose Jaw, and hearing Moose Jaw was known as the friendly city. Unfortunately, even being the friendly city doesn’t shield us from stupid people during this COVID pandemic. December 8, 2020 CBC report: There has been a special focus on calling up reservists in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in case there is a call for assistance from those provinces, which now have among the worst COVID-19 infection rates in Canada. Yes, good people of Moose Jaw we now have this distinction of being the worst in Canada, incidentally, part of Canada that offers so many freedoms that people have fought wars and died for. How is COVID any different from someone that shoots someone or drives drunk and hits someone. These examples share one common similarity; COVID doesn’t care either! Let me first thank all the doctors, care givers, business own- Re: True Solution Works Top, Middle, and Bottom To my embarrassment, a workplace solution at the bottom of a web page generated an unseen problem at the top. The Federal Minister of Natural Resources has stated that liquid natural gas (LNG) is part of the solution to climate instability. Like my workplace solution, he is looking only at the bottom. Yes, LNG burns cleaner in an electrical power plant than coal. But this is the bottom of the LNG process. Looking to the top and middle, there are significant fugitive emissions of methane. When you extract natural gas, methane leaks. When you transport natural gas, methane leaks. Compared to carbon dioxide, methane has a harm factor of 28 times over 100 years. Environment Canada recently found methane emissions in Canada’s oilpatch are twice as high as er and their employees and everyone else that provide us with our way of life. All these unsung hero’s in our community that risk their live everyday. Now to the disturbing examples of these citizens, that think COVID isn’t real and think wearing a mask is against their rights. Let me share three stories: • First one, two young men and a young lady walk into Walmart, the young men are wearing a mask. The young lady didn’t but when asked to put one on she refused when asked by the Walmart employee to put one on. • Second, a bar at closing time (10:00 p.m.) the barmaid went over to a young lady walking from table to table not wearing a mask. The barmaid told the young lady it was closing time and she had to leave. The young lady smashed her glass on the forehead of the barmaid cutting the barmaid’s forehead. • Third a man walks into Walmart and was asked to put on a mask. The man knocked the employee down and proceed to punch and kick the employee. This upstanding man ended the match by breaking the Walmart employees phone. It was estimated. Consideration of alternatives is critical to finding true solutions. One alternative to burning natural gas for electricity is using it to produce hydrogen. Methane pyrolysis does not produce greenhouse gases and hydrogen can replace gasoline and diesel in our vehicles. Another alternative frees us from the many risks of emissions and fracking. Canadian oil technology could be adapted to exploit deep heat reservoirs like those near Estevan. The earth’s heat there is hot enough to run turbines. This renewable energy provides not intermittent but baseload power. Let’s hold our elected officials accountable before they invest taxpayer money. Solutions need to consider the top, middle, bottom, and all alternatives to ensure they avoid generating 28 times the problem. Nancy Carswell Shellbrook, Saskatchewan reported the employee was a disabled individual working as a greeter. These stories, digested me, but this is what we are becoming: those that take COVID seriously and those that think their rights are being stepped on. There were assault charges laid, and maybe Walmart should stop using disable people to enforce rules, for them, because this isn’t providing a safe work environment. 15 days to Christmas and for those that are following the guidelines by wearing a mask, we wear that mask to protect you [that choose not to wear one], fool; maybe you should consider protecting us. To, the politicians, we elected you to provide a safe and healthy society, doesn’t sound like your providing the support to those who follow your guidelines as Saskatchewan now has the distinction of one of the worse Provinces for COVID in Canada. And more of our neighbours are dying. Carter Currie [exact events not local to Moose Jaw]

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A13 Knight Ford Lincoln believes in neighbours helping neighbours, so right now with every vehicle sold, a Christmas Hamper will be donated to the Moose Jaw Salvation Army Hamper Campaign. Join us in supporting our community. ALL AVAILABLE WITH GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! WE ALSO HAVE AN AMAZING SELECTION OF PRE-OWNED VEHICLES! Up To $8500 OFF on Ford f-150 Up To $6500 OFF on Ford Edge Up To $5000 OFF on Ford Explorer Up To $2000 OFF on Ford Escape Up To $3500 Off on Ford Ranger 661 THATCHER DRIVE E. MOOSE JAW • (306) 693-3673 CANADA TRANS- AY HIGHW 9TH AVENUE NE . MAIN STREET N. www.knightfordlincoln.ca THATCHER DRIVE E.

PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 D.& D. Quality Care YOUR AIDS TO DAILY LIVING STORE Pu z z l e s & Ga m e s 10% OFF ALL WALKERS NO TAX FOR THE ENTIRE MONTH OF DECEMBER Supplementary Health, DVA, WCB and SGI Approved 8 9 29 30 32 33 3 34 4 ACROSS 1. Old stories 5. Anagram of “Space” 10. Backside 14. Cain’s brother 15. Anagram of “Talon” 16. Brother of Jacob 17. Embroidery 19. Tanks 20. Papa 21. Turf 22. Gowns 23. Pettifogger 25. A yellowish brown color 27. Which person? 28. Prevaricated 31. A Canadian winter hat 34. Pup 35. Actress Lupino 36. Astringent 37. Muse of love poetry 38. “Smallest” particle 39. Ribonucleic acid 40. Eyeglasses 41. Verse 42. Salary payment 44. Female deer 45. Streamlined 46. Search haphazardly 50. Homeric epic 52. A kind of macaw 54. Shade tree 55. Purges 56. Self-centered 58. Poems 59. Yields 60. 3 times 3 61. Prying 62. Utilizers 63. French for “Head” 22. Coarse file 24. Travelled through water 26. Angel’s headwear 28. Hit hard 29. Biblical kingdom 30. Matron 31. Canvas 32. Forearm bone 33. Adjacent to docks 34. Ruins 37. Type of sword 38. Throat-clearing sound 40. Outbuilding 41. Ancient empire 43. Stylish 44. Coercion 46. Formula 1 driver 47. Eagle’s nest 48. Gleam 49. Master of ceremonies 50. Weightlifters pump this 51. Adriatic resort 53. Was a passenger 56. Euro forerunner 57. Explosive DOWN 1. Territories 2. A religion based on sorcery 3. Slender 4. A late time of life 5. Record player 6. Cringe 7. Again 8. Budgies 9. Antlered animal 10. Annul 11. Usefulness 12. Spouse Daily Sudoku Puzzles by KrazyDad, December 9, 202 13. Kitty-cat 18. Wood shaping machine S U D O K U Sudoku #5 - Challenging WORDSEARCH Can you find the hidden words? They may be horizontal, vertical, diagonal, forwards or backwards. 3 8 3 7 6 4 5 9 9 7 1 8 6 9 5 5 6 2 1 9 7 2 6 2 1 4 2 9 Sudoku #7 - Tough 6 8 3 7 2 4 9 1 5 1 5 7 6 8 9 4 3 2 4 2 9 5 1 3 6 8 7 3 7 6 1 9 8 2 5 4 9 4 2 3 7 5 1 6 8 8 1 5 4 6 2 7 9 3 7 6 4 8 3 1 5 2 9 4 6 3 7 1 5 7 8 4 6 2 Sudoku #5 - Challenging 1 3 9 2 8 7 6 4 4 5 8 6 3 1 9 7 6 7 2 4 5 9 3 1 9 4 7 1 2 5 8 6 2 6 1 3 9 8 7 5 3 8 5 7 4 6 2 9 8 1 4 9 7 2 5 3 7 2 6 5 1 3 4 8 5 9 3 8 6 4 1 2 9 7 © 2020 KrazyDad.com Fill in the blank squares so that each row, each column and each 3-by-3 block contain all of the digits 1 thru 9. 6 If you use logic you can solve the puzzle without guesswork. 1 Need a little help? The hints page shows a logical order to solve the puzzle. Use it to identify the next square you should solve. Or use the answers page if you really get stuck. 3 8 6 5 5 2 8 3 4 9 3 Sudoku #8 - Super Tough 6 8 2 5 3 1 4 7 9 7 9 5 2 8 4 3 1 6 1 4 3 6 9 7 5 8 2 5 6 8 9 1 2 7 4 3 4 7 9 8 5 3 2 6 1 2 3 1 4 7 6 9 5 8 8 5 6 7 2 9 1 3 4 1 7 3 4 8 6 2 5 2 4 1 6 5 8 9 7 9 Sudoku #6 - Challenging 5 1 7 4 8 9 3 2 6 3 9 5 2 7 4 8 4 2 8 3 6 1 9 7 9 4 1 7 5 8 6 3 7 5 3 2 4 6 8 1 2 8 6 9 1 3 7 5 8 9 5 1 7 4 2 6 6 4 8 3 2 5 9 7 2 6 9 5 1 4 3 9 4 3 7 8 ADMINISTER, ADORE, AGENT, ALIEN, ANNOY, BANNER, CONTINUE, CREEK, ENTER, EVENT, EXPLAIN, EXTREME, FALLEN, FARE, GIVING, HILL, HOAX, HOUSE, INSTITUTION, MANIA, MEDIA, MONEY, MONTH, MURKY, NOSE, PEACE, PILE, PRINT, ROAD, ROCK, ROTATION, SAUCE, SCALE, SETTLE, SHALE, SPINDLE, STAND, STORY, TEEN, WATCH 6 5 7 28 31 2 35 36 1 24 37 1 2 3 Where might we find the 4 5 33 toys? Follow the dots to 32 16 6 7 see where the toys are 30 8 31 packed, stuffed 29 15 9 or left: 10 27 28 13 11 25 26 13 14 12 12 24 14 11 22 21 20 17 15 23 7 16 8 9 10 19 18 4 2 38 35 34 17 1 39 erty Prop nta a of S 22 27 Where Are The Toys? Puzzle Solutions 11 10 12 21 -Dale Evans 13 7 1 15 14 20 23 25 26 6 5 8 3 4 17 16 9 19 2 3 1 18 5 “Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas.” Newspaper Fun! Created by Annimills LLC © 2020 428 Main St N ddqualitycare@gmail.com 2 306-691-0300 1 3 8 6 4 2 2 5 1 6 7 1 9 5

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A15 Congratulations New Parents! Shayla & Ryan Maier of Weyburn December 2, 2020, 8:38 am Male 6lbs, 10oz Marimelle Danoog & David Morin of Moose Jaw December 2, 2020, 8:56 pm Male 7lbs, 9oz Thersen Britton Nikki Clark Murray Katie Destiny & Michael Theaker & Jonathan Tangjerd & Devon Murray & Ryan Pearce-Sugden of Moose Jaw December 6, 2020, 5:54 pm Female 6lbs, 2oz of Moose Jaw December 7, 2020, 8:36 am Male 8lbs, 9oz of Moose Jaw December 7, 2020, 3:48 pm Male 10lbs, 4oz of Bethune December 8, 2020, 4:06 pm Female 7lbs Sarah & Ian Francis of Moose Jaw December 9, 2020, 8:34 am Male 6lbs, 12oz Take Care, My Pet… By Joan Ritchie Our beloved pets hold special sentiment at Christmas, as they do all through the year. Therefore, it is especially important, that we as their keepers and guardians, should provide a safe environment for them during the holiday season. In order to avoid accidents or expensive visits to the vet’s clinic during the Christmas season, a few precautions around the home will ensure your pets are happy and safe. The first order of a Pet Friendly Christmas is to take into consideration the tree and trimmings. It is especially exciting to dogs and cats to have new things to chew on, such as ornaments, lights and wrapped presents. Do not use chocolates or edible treats to decorate the tree; your pets may want to feast on them and they could prove to be harmful. Possibly consider using non-breakable ornaments. To a curious pet, tinsel and garland, ribbons and bows are hard to ignore. Some families attach each ornament permanently to each bough and even have been known to attach the top of the tree to a hook on the ceiling so it doesn’t topple over. Fresh pine trees can be a draw for your pets… it makes them feel like they are out in nature so they might decide to do some tree climbing or maybe even take a tinkle in the pot. On the other hand, they might decide to drink the water from the pot and this is not a good idea for them, either. In this case, try and use a tree skirt to cover the pot or put the pot out of harm’s way. Also, pine needles are very sharp and can easily get stuck in your pet’s throat or in their paws. Clean the needles away regularly. Christmas is a season of socializing for many humans but for household pets, they can feel a little tense and possibly anti-social when there are strangers in their midst. There is nothing worse than having your cat claw your best friend’s expensive outfit or having your dog chew the heel off a Jimmy Choo shoe, so it is best to have a quiet room for them to take a time-out from all the mayhem going on! From The Kitchen H o m e m a de c a n d ie s p ro v ide p l e a s a nt h o l id ay g i f t We loved to share our holidays with our beloved pet Kesu who died two years ago just before Christmas. They will be purrfectly behaved when you are ready to let the cat out of confinement. It is never ok to share your alcoholic libations with man’s best friend, be it a dog, cat, hamster or whatever. Chocolate is toxic to pets and can give them and you a run for your money. Never feed them turkey or chicken bones because your cat or dog may hack up more than a hairball. Also, check the expiry date on food products; if they are no longer good for human consumption, they are no longer good for pet consumption. It is best to feed them their regular food routinely, whether it be kibbles and bits or bits and kibbles; treat them with temptations rather than temp them with treats that aren’t good for them. Beware of Christmas plants like Mistletoe, Holly and Poinsettias; they can cause severe diarrhoea and possibly can be fatal to a feline or otherwise. Just as you do with babies, put plants out of reach of pets so they won’t be tempted to taste even a leaf. Hopefully, they will leaf them alone! Flickering lights on candles can tease your cat into pawing at them so please do not leave them unattended or within paws reach. Pets do not like surprises, especially in the case of loud noises! Opening a bottle of champagne can uncork both you and your pet. Christmas crackers and party poppers at the table can send your frightened pet pooping all over the place. Keep noise to a minimum. As for letting your pets outdoors during freezing temperatures, be smart and if need be, dress them for the occasion. There are fabulous trendy sweaters, boots and toques for distinguished dogs. For puss, she may not enjoy an evening out! The discretionary cat may rather just lull by the fireplace. By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express Despite the high sugar content, it is difficult to resist a tiny piece of homemade candy, candy that is usually only made as one of the many Christmas treats. This week’s recipes come from the book, Treats for Christmas. The brown sugar candy recipe is similar to one made in my home as I was growing up. ••• Coconut Candy 2 cups shredded coconut, finely chopped 2 cups sugar 1/4 cup corn syrup 1/2 cup water 1/2 tsp. vanilla 4-1 oz. squares semi-sweet chocolate Chop coconut. Combine sugar, syrup and water in a large saucepan. Over medium high heat bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue boiling until mixture reaches the soft ball stage. Remove from heat and add coconut and vanilla and stir until creamy. Turn out onto a smooth, flat surface covered in parchment paper. Using a rolling pin dusted with icing sugar, roll into a thin sheet about 1/8 inch thick. Melt the chocolate squares over hot water and pour the melted chocolate evenly over the candy. Allow chocolate to harden then flip over and apply remainder of the melted chocolate which has been kept warm. Cut into about 60 pieces when the chocolate is cool and hard. ••• Rum Balls 2 cups chocolate chips 1/2 cup almond paste 1 cup sour cream 4 oz. cream cheese, softened 8 cups vanilla wafers, finely crushed 3 cups icing sugar 2/3 cup cocoa powder 2 cups pecans, finely chopped 1 cup butter, melted 1 1/2 cups white rum chocolate sprinkles Melt chocolate chips and add almond paste, sour cream and cream cheese. Combine well and set aside. In a separate bowl combine crumbs, icing sugar, cocoa and pecans. Add melted butter and rum and mix until it holds its shape. Then add the chocolate and sour cream mixture. Blend well, possibly using your hands until mixture is soft. Chill dough in refrigerator until it is firm enough to hold a shape. Form into balls and roll in chocolate sprinkles. Place on cookie sheets and refrigerate over night to harden. Place balls in containers and store in refrigerator for about a week until they mature. Makes about 80-85 balls. Remove from refrigerator about four hours before serving. Freeze leftovers. ••• Brown Sugar Candy 1 lb. light brown sugar 3/4 cup evaporated milk 2 tbsps. butter 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1 tsp. almond or peppermint flavouring 1 cup finely chopped walnuts Butter a 9x9 inch pan. In a large saucepan, stir together brown sugar and milk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until it reaches the soft ball stage. Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla, flavourings and walnuts. Continue to beat with a heavy spoon until mixture looks dull. Pour into prepared pan. Let firm for 5-10 minutes then cut into squares, using a sharp knife. Store in refrigerator. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net is still open for operation HOURS OF OPERATION Monday to Saturday 9am–8pm Sunday 10am–6pm For Deliveries Call 306-692-1516 Deli Meals Fresh Home Made Hot Deli Meals 2 Piece $7.49 3 Piece $9.99 Call Deli for details

PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 City Hall Council Notes NOT HAPPY - MAKE A COMPLAINT If you have a viable complaint against the City of Moose Jaw, please make your voices known to the Ombudsman’s office in Saskatchewan. Ombudsman Saskatchewan promotes and protects fairness and integrity in the design and delivery of government services. They take complaints about provincial government ministries, agencies, Crown corporations and many health entities. They also take complaints about municipal entities. Ombudsman Saskatchewan offices are located at 150 – 2401 Saskatchewan Drive Regina Sask. S4P 4H8. Back in July the Ombudsman was Mary McFadyen; she can be reached by phone at the Regina office at (306)787-6211, Fax 306.787-9090 or e-mail ombreg@ombudsman.sk.ca. Let them know how you feel and get them to investigate. Close Seventh Avenue SW bridge immediately, report urges Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge “should be CLOSED IMMEDIATELY to the public” since the structure is at risk of collapsing, a new report says. “Due to the results of the load rating indicating the structure’s inability to carry its own dead load, the structure is at risk of collapse. With snowfall already underway, this has introduced additional loading to the bridge, as there are no means of clearing the snow. The city should begin planning for removal and replacement or a major rehabilitation of the bridge,” a report by Associated Engineering (AE) says. “It is recommended that a fence be installed at either end to inhibit the use of the structure, as well as install signage indicating that pedestrians are to stay off the structure. Additional fencing below the bridge could be considered as well.” A review of the bridge In mid-November, Associated Engineering examined the bridge’s structural integrity and load rating assessment after city administration asked the engineering firm to inspect and analyze the structure. The objective was to deter whether the bridge could be reopened to light commuter traffic. The bridge has been at the centre of a six-year dispute as the Avery and Thorn families want the City of Moose Jaw to reopen the structure so they can access their homes. Instead, since 2015, when A picture in an Associated Engineering report shows the four piers that hold up the bridge. Pier 3 and its pilings are in the worst condition of the four. Photo courtesy Associated Engineering the bridge was closed after ice damaged it, they have had to drive two kilometres through the former Valley View Centre (VVC) property to reach Highway 2. AE’s report was presented to city council during its Dec. 7 regular meeting. Stephen Chiasson, an engineer with AE, spoke by video about the document and answered questions from council. The Thorn and Avery families spoke later during the meeting. Extra weight on one side During their inspection, the engineers discovered that there were more defects and distress in the pilings that hold up pier 3 — there are four piers that hold up the bridge — as well as the timber caps, which only provided support to the east lane of the bridge, the report said. These defects have transferred the load weight from the deck — the top part on which to walk and drive — to the additional piles of pier 3. “Our analysis showed that by adding additional loading that used to go into the existing pilings, the cap and pilings themselves are overloaded. Not only can they not carry the additional weight of the bridge, but they are also wouldn’t be able to take light commuter traffic safely, based on the evaluation,” Chiasson said. Therefore, Chiasson added, the bridge should not be reopened to single-lane commuter traffic, and it should be closed to pedestri- an traffic. Three recommendations Associated Engineering presented three recommendations to address the bridge, including two options that would allow the structure to be reopened to one-lane light commuter traffic and one option to replace it. Option 1 could cost between $600,000 and $800,000, including reducing the pressure and additional load weight on the caps by installing additional pilings to help hold up the bridge. Option 2 could cost $200,000 and would see the west side of the bridge demolished, which would remove pressure from the east side. This side could then be a single-lane for two-way traffic and pedestrian access. The load limit would still be five tonnes — emergency vehicles would still not be able to cross — while the structure would still be susceptible to flood damage. Option 3 would be to replace the bridge for roughly $2.7 million, excluding other costs such as paying a contractor or contingency funds. The overall cost to demolish the entire bridge is roughly $250,000. AE recommended that demotion occur in the winter during low flow. Council wants more time to review solutions to bridge issue Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City administration has developed possible solutions to address the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge, but city council wants more time to review the situation and recommendations. During the Dec. 7 regular council meeting, city administration put forward four motions that it thought could provide a temporary fix until a more permanent solution — namely, a new bridge — could be found. Those four motions included: • That the municipality direct engineers to prepare a tender to repair the bridge to allow for one-way commuter traffic to accommodate the nearby property owners and users of Tatawaw Park and Wakamow Valley; • That a formal offer be made to Carpere Valley Development Corporation for a 50/50 cost-share on the bridge project; • That a formal offer be made to Carpere Valley Development Corporation for a 50/50 cost-share to construct a road and fencing so that unfettered access to Seventh Avenue Southwest through Valley View Centre property is established; • That funding for the city’s share of the projects be provided through the land development reserve as this private development requires access and would be subject to negotiations about the development and servicing agreement. However, city council voted unanimously to table the motions to a future meeting to discuss the situation further. It also wanted more time to review a report from Associated Engineering that analyzed the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge’s structural integrity, a report that council received just before the meeting. Coun. Crystal Froese was absent due to family reasons. Council discussion Coun. Dawn Luhning — who introduced the tabling motion — had concerns about the situation, saying she thought Carpere had “manipulated” the city into building a new bridge, even though city council and city administration had “tried very diligently” to make this situation work for the Thorn and Avery families. A council report pointed out Carpere was not interested in sharing costs or entering into an agreement to construct a road through the Valley View property, which was concerning, continued Luhning. Since it bought property near the families’ homes, she thought the Vancouver-based company should do everything to ensure the relationship between the residents and city hall remained positive. “I’m having a real difficulty believing this negotiation has been upfront or even truthful since the beginning of what has been going on,” Luhning remarked, adding Carpere wants the municipality and taxpayers to pay for a new bridge even though city hall has worked to get an agreement completed. A report from Associated Engineering indicated it could cost $250,000 to demolish the bridge and $2.7 million to build a new structure, while a contingency fund and the type of bridge that could be built pushed that cost to roughly $3.65 million, said Coun. Heather Eby. She wondered what kind of tax hike that would require to generate that amount of funding. Finance director Brian Acker replied that, based on his calculations, a tax increase of 12 per cent would be necessary. “I still feel like, at some point, this is something we need to do,” replied Eby. “(I’m) not sure how we’ll fund that or how happy everyone in the community will be. But we sure heard in the last few months that people of Moose Jaw feel that bridge is important.” Before council voted to table the motions, city administration indicated it would install signs at the bridge warning people against crossing the structure.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A17 City Hall Council Notes Tempers flare at council over how to pay for new bridge Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Tempers flared at city council’s regular meeting as councilmembers and two families sparred about the Seventh Avenue Southwest bridge and how to pay for a new structure. Deb Thorn and Tim Avery, and their lawyer David Chow, spoke during the Dec. 7 meeting, asking that the municipality repair the bridge’s pilings and temporarily open one lane for their use. They also asked council to add this project to its five-year capital plan and start putting away money now. City administration has not added this bridge to the 202125 capital budget plan. The bridge has been closed since 2015 after ice and floods damaged the structure. The opening salvo The conversation became heated after the presentation, with Coun. Dawn Luhning firing the opening salvo. She pointed out a tax increase of 12 per cent — according to finance director Brian Acker earlier in the meeting — would likely be needed to cover the $3.65 million bridge replacement. She wondered how council could ask taxpayers to pay, while she indicated she had two options as a councillor: raise taxes or reduce services. “Well, we’re also citizens of Moose Jaw and taxpayers, so we are not at all suggesting a 12-per-cent increase to the taxpayers,” said Thorn. What the families are proposing, she continued, is that council plan now to replace the bridge within the next decade, which is doable with a five-year capital plan. Instead of demolishing the Coteau Street East bridge in 2021, council should use that money as a starting point for this bridge. Luhning replied that the money has to come from somewhere, so a tax increase would likely be needed. Thorn replied that council should put money away in year four of the five-year plan, so there is money within 10 years. City administration could also pursue infrastructure funding through the province. “Had we known how serious the bridge was to pedestrians walking across that bridge all summer and this winter, maybe there would have been a bit more urgency to do something,” she added. ‘Inflammatory’ remarks Chow pointed out it was “very inflammatory” to equate a new bridge for $3.65 million with a 12-per-cent tax increase since such comments emotionally manipulate residents. That is not what the families were suggesting, he added, indicating funding could come from sources other than tax dollars. “It is very different on that side (at the podium) than in this seat,” said Luhning. City administration provided council with the potential tax increase, she continued. Even if the replacement happened during the next five years, council would have to take out projects from the capital budget to find funds. “I’m asking you how we should pay for it. I think that’s a fair comment to the people I represent … ,” Luhning added. “Yes, and these are people you have represented for how many years and this bridge was damaged in (2015),” replied Chow. “Tell me what the City of Moose Jaw has done since (2015) when it was damaged?” Coun. Jamey Logan, deputy mayor, stepped in to calm the situation. He pointed out this is a new council that hasn’t had much time to review this situation or respond to pre-election criticism. He thought the families and council could work together without emotions rising or coming in “guns a-blazing” with a legal team. Secret meetings Accusations were made that city administration had secret meetings with the province, even though the delegation talked about municipal officials’ confidential meetings with the government during their presentation, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “So there have been inflammatory comments made. It’s not a great way to start off this new relationship with council,” he continued. “I feel administration should be apologized to because they have, in this time, tried to work with the province to ensure access. It’s triage. They are trying to find a solution to help the residents without coming forward with a gold-plated answer.” He then asked Chow several times if he would apologize for accusing city administration of holding secret meetings. Chow eventually replied, “Absolutely not.” Council later voted to receive and file the letter that the families had submitted beforehand. Thirteen residents appointed to five city boards and committees Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Thirteen residents have been appointed to fill vacancies on five municipal boards and committees, including cultural diversity, heritage, parks and recreation, special needs and the Board of Police Commissioners. During its Dec. 7 regular meeting, city council voted to approve the appointments to the committees and boards, while voting to appoint two members to the police board. All of the terms of office for the new appointees run from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022, except for the police board members, whose terms run until Dec. 31, 2021. Cultural Diversity Advisory Committee Joining the cultural diversity advisory committee are: • Saurav Rokaya and Stefanie Palmer (as alternate) from Moose Jaw Multicultural Council Inc.; • Dalise Hector from Prairie Skies Integration Network; • Cole Ramsey and Taylor Carlson (alternate) from Moose Jaw Pride Inc.; • Obeyaa Ampofo-Hunstad as an at-large resident. Heritage Advisory Committee Joining the heritage advisory committee is resident Stella Richards. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Advisory Committee Joining the parks, recreation and facilities advisory committee are Brian Sykora and Karly Hayes. Special Needs Advisory Committee Joining the special needs advisory committee are Michael Bachiu and Daryl New. Board of Police Commissioners City council voted to reappoint Mary Lee Booth and Darrell Markin to the Board of Police Commissioners. During the meeting, Coun. Heather Eby pointed out members are still wanted for the murals committee, since it has only two people so far. She encouraged anyone of any age who is artistic or creative to consider joining. City waives rec access fees for special needs support personnel Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Mentors or support staff who accompany residents with special needs to recreational programs, buildings or sports fields will soon be able to access these places for free. The parks and recreation department has created an Accessibility Support Policy designed to “increase inclusion and access to recreation programs and facilities for persons with a disability.” Admission policies exist within the Yara Centre, Kinsmen Sportsplex and Phyllis Dewar Outdoor Pool, but no formal policy exists that waives fees for support persons, a city council report explained. The new policy now provides consistent practices among all recreation programs and will provide individuals and organizations with set guidelines for recreation access to support people with disabilities. About 60 support persons attend drop-in recreation programs each month, mostly with school-based programs and community groups such as Moose Jaw Families for Change. The pandemic forced the parks and recreation department to change admission policies, reduce program capacity and ensure contact tracing for all programs, the report continued. The new policy is expected to support those changes and reduce participation barriers. The new Accessibility Support Policy includes the creation of an accessibility support recreation membership for support persons at no charge, guidelines on assessing individuals who require a support worker, a simple application form for the support person to acknowledge re- sponsibilities, and flexibility in creating accounts for the number of support workers to meet the needs of people with disabilities. People with disabilities will continue to pay regular fees while the support persons can attend at no charge. The policy’s creation came in response to a request from the special needs committee during its October meeting to allow mentors and support staff to accompany individuals with disabilities to enter recreational centres for free. The parks and recreation department presented the new policy during city council’s Dec. 7 regular meeting. Council voted unanimously to approve the document. New bylaws will speed up closure of DFFH corporation Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The liquidation and dissolution of the Downtown Soccer/Field House Facilities Inc. (DFFH) organization have picked up speed after city council approved two bylaws that affect the corporation’s future. During its Dec. 7 regular meeting, council approved a bylaw that revokes city manager Jim Puffalt’s managerial authority of DFFH and appoints Mayor Fraser Tolmie and councillors Kim Robinson and Jamey Logan as directors so they can shut down the corporation, as per The Non-Profit Corporation Act, 1995. Furthermore, council also approved a second bylaw that repeals an existing bylaw that would allow the temporary board to liquidate and dissolve the organization. The DFFH as a corporation could likely be shut down before Dec. 31, as that is when the terms of office for the three temporary board members expire. Background Council created a bylaw to create the DFFH on Feb. 11, 2013 and continued using the organization to operate Mosaic Place, a council report explained. Following the DFFH general manager’s departure in 2016, council resolved to amend the bylaw and reduced the board composition to three elected members from council and the non-voting director from the parks and recreation department. Following an internal investigation after the firing of manager Graham Edge in 2018, the municipality decided to remove the elected members, dissolve the board, and install Puffalt to oversee the management and direction of DFFH personnel and operations. He received $20,000 in compensation for doing so. This occurred after council passed a bylaw on Aug. 15, 2018. In 2019, the municipality hired Spectra Venue Management Services — a private management company — to oversee Mosaic Place. This includes purchasing, payroll, security, crowd control, repairs, preventative maintenance, janitorial services, promotions, advertising, box office, admission procedures and general user services.

PAGE A18 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Get even more local news online at: City to charge SaskWater less for water rates Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express City hall will charge SaskWater less for water rates since the Crown corporation contributed more money to a joint project to upgrade geothermal wells that support Temple Gardens Mineral Spa. During its Dec. 7 regular meeting, city council voted unanimously to reduce the external potable water customer rate that it charges SaskWater to 1.875 times from 2.25 times, effective June 1, 2019. The cost would be calculated based on the rate that city hall charges in-city residents, which means SaskWater will pay a surcharge of 87.5 per cent. This will result in an annual revenue decrease of $95,000 for the municipality, with the existing contract to expire Nov. 8, 2021, a council report explained. Additionally, the city will waive late payment penalties of $6,986.54. Adjusting this agreement will only affect SaskWater and not water co-operative groups or property owners outside the city. Background The municipality and SaskWater entered into a potable water agreement on Nov. 8, 2011, with city hall charging the Crown corporation a water supply rate 1.25 times the rate charged to consumers, city manager Jim Puffalt explained. During the 2019 budget deliberations, city council in- creased the surcharge to 2.25 times the in-city rate, thinking that was a 50-per-cent increase. However, it was really an increase of 80 per cent. SaskWater disputed the increase, so both parties met to discuss potable water rates, Puffalt said. During the meeting, the Crown corporation raised the municipality’s long-standing supply and disposal agreement for geothermal water. It indicated that the wells needed rehabilitation due to age and high-pressure operations. Both parties then worked to resolve the potable water rate issue, analyzed the infrastructure and completed the necessary work on the wells. SaskWater hired a consultant to oversee a team of Saskatchewan-based contractors to assess and rehabilitate the wells. That project occurred this summer. Turning the injection well — which was never commissioned — into the main well and decommissioning the supply well cost the City of Moose Jaw $133,087 and SaskWater $368,632. As per the agreement, if SaskWater doesn’t want the wells, the municipality has the first right to purchase them. “It’s important that we … look after Temple Gardens,” Puffalt added. “It’s a huge tourism feature of the city.” Council discussion Puffalt’s report confused Coun. Dawn Luhning, especially about how much the municipality had charged SaskWater during the initial rate increase. She pointed to the supposed 50-per-cent increase in 2019 to 2.25 times as the confusing part since it wasn’t 50 per cent. The decrease to 1.875 times is the true 50-per-cent increase. “I don’t think the report is clear. I read it a few times and I’m not sure what you’re telling us or the public,” she added. City council reduced water rates in 2017 and put that tax on property bills, explained Mayor Fraser Tolmie. Council then recognized a year later that taxpayers were subsidizing water rates for users in the rural municipalities and SaskWater. That funding should have been directed toward the utility and its operational costs. Council changed water rate in 2018 and saved about $240,000, which was roughly one per cent of taxes, he continued. That also created a “rate shock” for the outlying areas, so council spoke with those parties and the provincial government. “That’s where it sparked and initiated the conversation with SaskWater: can we come up with a different deal for them? So that’s what we’re actually doing and approving (now),” Tolmie added. Parks dept. needs extra staff to maintain more green spaces Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The parks and recreation department wants to hire four temporary employees and purchase two utility vehicles for next year to maintain a growing list of green spaces throughout the community. Specifically, the department wants to recruit one temporary crew lead for $33,145 to oversee the maintenance activities of the city complex crew, and two temporary labourers and one utility turf vehicle to enhance weed trimming for $32,500 and $14,000, respectively. It also wants to hire one temporary parks irrigation attendant and purchase one road-safe utility vehicle to enhance, maintain and operate municipal irrigation systems for $32,000 and $20,000, respectively. This would add $121,645 to the proposed 2021 operating budget and increase the proposed mill rate to 2.12 per cent from 1.79 per cent if approved. City council discussed the requests during a recent budget deliberation meeting but voted to table the report until after it had reviewed the entire budget. Background The requirements to maintain city parks have increased during the past seven years, with no additional staff hired to keep up with the added demands, explained parks director Derek Blais. The department needs more staff to improve safety and supervision, levels of service, and ir- take the lead on keeping the city clean and neat, as that rigation system maintenance. is what residents expect and is something they ask about Since 2013, the parks and recreation department has been frequently. forced to maintain an additional 20 hectares (51 acres) This additional funding is inexpensive and is something of green space, 4.5 kilometres of paths, and numerous council should do since it promotes the city to outsidplaygrounds, parks, shrub beds, washroom buildings, ir- ers, said Coun. Doug Blanc. When visitors and tourrigation systems, and trees. ists arrive, some of the first things they should see are The parks department did well looking after parks and well-manicured boulevards and parks. green spaces this year, along with new residential de- “You can’t have weeds four feet high,” he added. velopments, Blais said. However, after the rainstorms in Councillors Jamey Logan and Dawn Luhning both strugJuly, the heat arrived and weeds grew quickly in August gled to support the request. Logan indicated it was a You Can tough Buy In Moose Jaw... everywhere. This put parks staffYes! behind schedule. timeSigns to add expenses to the budget even though he “But we did a fairly good job overall,” he added. agreed with keeping the community clean. Council discussion “It is so unfortunate that it takes a pandemic to get people Coun. Heather Eby supported the motions but thought it outside to see how wonderful the city is,” said Luhning. was wrong to bring them forward during the pandemic. While she understood that residents want well-mainStill, she thought it was important to maintain commu- tained parks, she has heard many complaints about weeds nity spirit. growing on private property. “The city can do all we can to keep our (properties) “I see more families enjoying walks and playgrounds. I clean, but the city has to use bylaws to enforce minimum think this is the best time to invest in our parks and city,” maintenance standards around the city as well,” she conshe added. tinued, adding this request should be pushed to the 2022 It is important to maintain that appreciation for the com- budget deliberations. munity, echoed Mayor Fraser Tolmie. Council needs to Stockings stuffed with treats! BUY 2 GET 1 FREE* BUY 2 GET 1 FREE* ORIJEN Dog Treats ORIJEN Cat Treats SAVE on all sizes *Buy 2 bags and get the third bag FREE. Must be of same size or value. SAVE on 1.25 oz bags *Buy 2 bags and get the third bag FREE. Must be of same size or value. • Tues, Dec 15 - Blair’s Commercial R/B AngusX Heifers, 1:00pm • Thurs, Dec 17- Anderson Customer’s Bred Heifers, 1:00pm • Sat, Dec 19 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Tues, Dec 22 - South View Ranch Customer’s Bred Heifers, & Deaust Dispersals 1:00pm • Tues, Dec 29 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. Moose Jaw’s most affordable printer! Thank you for your support and business WE PRINT SIGNS • BANNERS • CLOTHING • MASKS • PAPER AND SO ON... Prices in effect to December 24th, 2020 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495 In Business since 1968! EVERYTHING 32 Manitoba St.W, Moose Jaw • 306.694.1322 • rob@mjvexpress.com 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK 306-694-1322

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A19 City Hall Council Notes Budget Meeting: Extra revenue for city could lower tax hike next year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Taxpayers could face a smaller municipal property tax hike next year due to extra money that city hall expects to receive from outside sources. The initial proposed tax increase for 2021 was 4.05 per cent, including an increase of 2.87 per cent for the operating budget and an increase of 1.18 per cent to cover the Moose Jaw Police Service. This would have added an extra $59.69 per year to property tax bills. Several events have recently occurred that have changed the City of Moose Jaw’s 2021 preliminary budgets, finance director Brian Acker explained during the Dec. 9 budget meeting. These include an increase in building permit revenue, savings through the Saskatchewan economic recovery rebate, fewer expenses for the 2021 Air Show, and additional funding for recycling. This means the proposed mill rate increase required for municipal services next year is now 1.56 per cent, which, when combined with the increase of 1.18 per cent for the police, means taxpayers could see an overall municipal tax hike of 2.74 per cent. However, council has not finished discussing the budget, so that could change again. Budget presentation City hall has received information about the new joint-use school construction on South Hill that indicates the municipality will receive an extra $220,000, Acker explained. The provincial government has confirmed that a 10-per-cent rebate on the electrical charge portion of power bills will be applied from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021, he continued. The operating budget will save $151,000, the waterworks utility will save $25,000, the wastewater division will save $59,000, and the solid waste utility can expect savings of $1,000. Mosaic Place expects to see savings of $39,000 from this rebate, while the Moose Jaw Police Service also expects to see savings of roughly $6,000. The preliminary budget for 2021 had set aside $20,000 for the 2021 Air Show, but city administration does not think that will happen, Acker continued. Therefore, city hall has reduced funding to $5,000. Next year, there will likely be an air show, based on conversations with the base commander, said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. 15 Wing plans to host the 50th anniversary of the Snowbirds in October, and since Moose Jaw wants to be a good corporate partner, it would be positive to support the event. The province has informed the municipality that it will receive $426,901 as part of next year’s multi-material recycling grant, said Acker. This is an increase from $369,278 this year. Two unexpected financial windfalls for next year include $37,100 as part of a rebate from the Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB), along with $12,500 through the province’s rink rebate program. Based on these changes, the total amount that the City of Moose Jaw could save next year is $614,623. Council then unanimously approved a motion to update the proposed 2021 budgets to reflect the changes in Acker’s re- port, including the WCB and rink rebates. Budget pressures Several documents were attached to Acker’s report, including an attachment that reviewed the pressures on municipal revenues and expenses. According to the document, city hall faces extra pressures of $4,458,402 next year that could affect the mill rate. Acker explained to the Moose Jaw Express that city administration is not adding anything new, but instead, some programs and services are costing more while inflation could also have an effect. Some pressures include: • $800,000 less in revenue due to the pandemic; • $588,000 more for Mosaic Place subsidy; • $1 million due to salary inflation; • $400,000 extra for pandemic measures; • $66,500 to cover mayor and council pay; • $224,000 extra for IT software costs; • $100,000 extra for health benefits cost; • $100,000 more to clean the Yara Centre. Saturday bus service to be eliminated in the new year Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The City of Moose Jaw will eliminate regular Saturday bus service early next year since ridership that day is less than half compared to a weekday. City hall will discontinue regular bus service on the weekend starting Feb. 1, 2021 for a one-year period, so it can determine what effect this has and whether there is still a need for it that day. Furthermore, city administration plans to prepare a business case for the 2022 budget discussions to determine if it’s feasible to return to 30-minute routes instead of the current 40-minute routes. Regular transit ride fares will also increase to $2.25 from $1.25, starting Feb. 1, 2021. There will be no change to paratransit service next year, although rates will increase to $1.50 from $0.50. The reduction in Saturday service is expected to save $80,000, while the increase in regular transit rates and paratransit rates is expected to produce more than LETTER TO THE EDITOR Re: City Transit I am dismayed to learn that City Council is arbitrarily reducing transit service in Moose Jaw and doing a disservice to it’s citizens who do not own or want to own a vehicle. Most cities would improve the service, not make it more inconvenient to use. Has council actually put the work into a study or consulted the public? I don’t believe so. Some citizens seem to think it’s only students who use transit. Seniors rely on transit to shop, attend medical appointments, run errands. The decision was made without consulting those who actually use transit to go to work, shop or attend events at the Mae Wilson, sporting events, concerts in the park, $93,000 and $15,000 in revenue, respectively, according to a council report. The net effect should create more than $188,000 in revenue. City council unanimously approved the changes during its Dec. 9 budget deliberation meeting. Transit background City administration reduced transit services when the pandemic hit since there were not enough customers to run the system effectively, explained city manager Jim Puffalt. It eliminated some routes altogether while it shut down Saturday service — ridership is historically low that day — and moved to a dial-a-bus service. “It (dial-a-bus) was not used very much at all,” he said, noting there were roughly two calls for service per Saturday. “People who use the bus Saturdays found another way to go (places).” When full service returned in September, an average of 160 people used the service. In comparison, an average of 500 people Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. or would want to attend a movie after 6:00 in the evening, 5:15 on Saturdays. It seems that Council would rather make money from parking meters than use those funds to subsidize transit as some cities do. Apparently the federal government will be offering permanent funding for public transit, the announcement to be made in January. Why has City Council defunded transit services before considering all options? This council is going backwards instead of being innovative, doing their due diligence and moving forward. This announcement is very disappointing to say the least. use transit during the week. This means per-trip cost on Saturday is $8.39 per rider and per-trip cost on the weekday is $7.10 per user. Total ridership post-pandemic has been 135,000 passengers compared to 235,000 users pre-pandemic. While transit and paratransit are important, it is expensive to subsidize them, Puffalt stated, pointing out that both services received $1.2 million this year and are expected to receive $1.3 million next year. In particular, paratransit has a subsidization rate of $12 per rider per trip at the current fee of $0.50 a rider. City hall needs to “rationalize” the transit service it provides, look at what it can do to reduce costs, and provide a reasonable and affordable level of service so people will want to use it, he added. Council discussion The paratransit subsidy concerned Coun. Heather Eby, who thought that while those riders needed that service, most taxpayers shouldn’t have to cover the cost. She lives on a bus route and sees empty buses pass END FEB 14 LIMITED OFFER by all day. “For the amount we spend on transit, the people could be taking a taxi. We could be paying for the taxi,” she said. “I just feel we have to get a handle on this transit system. It’s way beyond control.” Coun. Dawn Luhning agreed, saying she had wanted to see regular transit stopped altogether in March and April to see what effect that had. While she thought the fees should be increased to cover the subsidy, they didn’t go far enough, she continued. Luhning wanted to discuss this again during the 2022 budget deliberations and potentially look at whether some underused bus services should be eliminated completely. Statistics show more people — especially Saskatchewan Polytechnic students — walk than take the bus in the summer, while ridership goes up in the winter, said Puffalt. During normal years, student-focused bus routes and regular routes are full in the mornings and in the late afternoon. It’s the time in between when buses are empty. JADE GARDEN Gift Certificates MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR A WARM HOLIDAY GIFT! L. Zakreski 3 0 6 -6 9 4 - 5 5 6 6 | T UE S - S UN 1 1 A M- 8 : 3 0 P M 4 7 1 M A IN S T N M OOS E J AW | MJ JA D EG AR DE N . C OM

PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 City Hall Council Notes Change to council schedule means meetings now start 4 p.m. Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Residents who must speak to city council in private won’t have to wait late into the evening anymore, as council’s meeting schedule has been adjusted so the executive committee meetings happen first. Beginning Dec. 14, the public portion of city council’s executive committee meetings will begin at 4 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 5:30 p.m. This is a break from the past, where the executive committee meeting was held second, and anyone scheduled to speak with council in-camera — behind closed doors — had to sometimes wait until 9 or 10 p.m. The chair of executive committee will have the power to call and schedule in-camera meetings if necessary. Regular and executive council meetings will occur on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, except for statutory holidays, when meetings will be scheduled for Tuesday as long as that day isn’t a holiday. Shaw Cable has also committed to broadcasting the public executive committee meetings with the new start time, along with the regular public meeting. City council unanimously approved the change during its Dec. 7 regular meeting. Council discussion One issue that several council members discussed in the past was how bad they felt when delegations were still waiting to speak at 9 p.m. after hours of deliberations on other matters, said Coun. Dawn Luhning. She pointed out that the City of Regina recently changed its council meetings so that its council meets Wednesday mornings and afternoons. With the changes being made to Moose Jaw council’s schedule, councillors might have some opportunity to refresh their brains in between meetings so they’re not discussing important issues at 10 or 11 p.m., she continued. Starting earlier would also ensure Shaw TV has staff on hand to broadcast the meetings. Mayor Fraser Tolmie and councillors Heather Eby, Jamey Logan, Kim Robinson and Doug Blanc all spoke in favour of changing the meeting times for various reasons. Coun. Crystal Froese was absent due to family commitments. Church given permission to construct addition to building Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The development appeals board has permitted two groups to pursue construction projects — a fence and a building extension — that city hall says contravene the zoning bylaw. During its meeting in November, the board allowed property owners Corinne and Fabrice Dourlent to construct a fence 1.8 metres (5.9 feet) in height at 174 Hall Street West, contrary to the zoning bylaw of one metre (three feet). The board also allowed Moose Jaw Church of God to construct an addition to its existing building at 50 Hochelaga Street East with a rear-yard setback of 1.097 metres (3.6 feet), contrary to the 7.5 metres as prescribed in the zoning bylaw. The board then submitted its report to city council, which voted during its Dec. 7 regular meeting to receive and file. Adding to a church The Church of God building is on property zoned R4 core mixed residential district, which functions as a transitional area between the C2 high-density commercial district and does not require setbacks for commercial or mixed-used properties, the council report explained. The church met the off-street parking requirement using its current location and new parking nearby. During the board meeting, church official Craig Matt argued that the Church of God looked for a potential new location or property for new construction due to a growing congregation. Since building new is expensive, the organization proposed constructing an addition to its current building. The church purchased two residential lots adjacent to its property for parking, while the current parsonage will be removed. After reviewing the evidence, the board granted the appeal for three reasons: • It would not be a special privilege since the R4 district functions as a transitional area between the C2 district, where no setbacks are required, so the proposed rear-yard setback would be consistent with neighbouring properties. Also, the board agreed that it would grant a similar variance to other parties under similar circumstances; • It would not be contrary to the zoning bylaw since the variance would not affect the neighbouring property owners’ health, safety or welfare. There is also enough parking in the lot that street parking would not affect the neighbourhood; • It would not injuriously affect the neighbouring properties since the board received no objections from neighbours and one letter in favour. Building a fence The property at 174 Hall Street West is a vacant residential lot that the Dourlents — who live next door at 178 Hall Street West — own and maintain and mainly use as yard space, the council report said. A municipal official inspected the property on Aug. 31 and found the front yard fence was over the one-metre requirement, so an order to remedy the contravention was issued on Sept. 10. The order said the Dourlents could lower the fence, tie the parcels into two legal lots, or remove the fence. The Dourlents then appealed to the development board. After reviewing the evidence, the board granted the property owners their appeal for three reasons: • It would not be a special privilege since the property is vacant and owned and maintained by the Dourlents, while the fence is consistent with neighbouring properties; • It would not be contrary to the bylaw since the board thought the fence enhanced the neighbourhood aesthetics, while there were no concerns with site lines or safety issues; • It would not injuriously affect the neighbouring properties since the board received 21 letters from adjacent property owners in favour of the variance, while the variance would not affect sunlight or privacy. Prairie South School Division Directors appointed to manage PSSD scholarship fund Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The board of education for Prairie South School Division (PSSD) has appointed directors to oversee a fund designed to provide scholarships to deserving students throughout the division. During their December board meeting, trustees voted to appoint Greg Veillard, George Patterson, Claude Duke, John Livingston, Pam Ludwar, Ron Purdy, Mary Jukes, Jan Stewart, Steve Robitaille and Al Kessler as directors of the Moose Jaw School District No. 1 Bursary Fund Inc. for 2021. The fund is a separate legal entity that the Moose Jaw School Division No. 1 established decades ago to collect and invest donations to provide scholarships to students, a board report explained. PSSD’s board of education is now the sole member of the fund and must appoint directors every year. The bursary fund has registered the business name of Prairie South Schools Bursary Fund, so it is seen as more than just NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MOVE A BUILDING An application has been received for permission to move a dwelling 10.36 metres in width and 12.19 metres in depth (34.0 feet x 40.0 feet) from out of town to Lot 15, Block 22, OLD96, civically known as 544 Athabasca Street East, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Any person may inspect the plans and photographs of the building at the Planning and Development Services Department, Third Floor, City Hall, 228 Main Street North, during regular office hours, Monday - Friday, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Any objection must be filed with the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall on or before Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Dated at Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on the 26th day of November 2020. Virginia Shepley Building Official a City of Moose Jaw fund, the report said. The transfer of funds does not change anything for individual scholarships except where the money is located and managed. There is $1.6 million in that fund, although it hasn’t earned as much lately since interest rates are poor, Purdy said during the meeting. Many people on that committee are long-serving members, while only one new person was added this year, said trustee Lew Young. He wondered why another director was added, the criteria for selecting people and how many people could be on the committee. The criteria says that the board of directors can have seven to 20 people on it, said Purdy. The board is attempting to add younger people since most of the existing members are older. The next PSSD board meeting is Jan. 5, 2021.   Â?Â? Â?Â? Â? ­ €  ‚Â?ƒ Â?€ ­‚€  ‚Â? Â? „‚Â?­ ‚  ­Â? ­‚Â?€ Â? € Â?­ Â? ­‚Â?Â? Â?‚ …†‚€Â?Â?‚…‡…‡   Â? Â? Â?Â?  ­ Â?€ ‚ Â?­  €­ €  ƒ€  € Â?   € ­  ­ Â? Â?  € Â? Â?€ „…€­Â?Â?€ „†„† ˆ ‰ Š ˆ‹‹ ‰‚‚„ ŒŽ Â?‚ˆ ‘’…“ Â?Â?‚‚”­‚ ‡ˆ‰Š ‡‹‹ ˆ€€ƒ ŒŽÂ? €‡ ‘’„Š“   €€” €

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A21 Prairie South School Division Education director for Prairie South School Division to resign Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express After seven years of guiding Prairie South School Division (PSSD), director of education Tony Baldwin has submitted his resignation notice to the board of education. Board trustees accepted Baldwin’s letter during their December board. Baldwin’s contract specified that he had to give eight months’ notice if he planned to resign. Baldwin’s last day is July 31, 2021. “I thought it was time for me and a good time for the organization, with a new board and COVID behind us hopefully next fall, I just thought it was probably the right time,” Baldwin told the Moose Jaw Express. Being a director of education is similar to other jobs, where you increase in effectiveness and then plateau, he continued. That is why he wanted to move on, so that the school division could hire someone else to take the next steps forward. Baldwin began working as the director of education with PSSD on Aug. 1, 2014. This was his first job as the CEO of a school division; he had been a superintendent with Sun West School Division near Davidson for six years prior and a rural Tony Baldwin, director of education for Prairie South School Division. File photo high school principal 11 years before that. “It’s been amazing (to work as an education director). I’ve worked with the best group of administrators … our team here (on) our administrative council is for sure the best in Saskatchewan and I think one of the best in Western Canada,” he said, adding he has also worked with a first-rate group of principals and teachers. All of Baldwin’s career was spent working in rural education, so it was fun to learn more about Moose Jaw, he said. His last experience in urban education was when he was in Grade 12 in Regina. “One of the things about the schools in Prairie South is the incredible level of diversity,” he continued. For example, École Palliser Heights School has 650 students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 in a dual track environment, while Vanguard Colony School has three students and one teacher. Each school has its strengths and can do things the other can’t. Baldwin is thrilled that he helped advocate for a new school in Moose Jaw, he said. He thought it was a great achievement for students and the community to have the newest school in the province. The education director was also pleased with his work on gay-straight alliances and working with Moose Jaw Pride. There have been challenges too, including the pandemic and facing provincially-imposed fiscal restraints, Baldwin said. He thought PSSD had fared well through the difficult times, which is evident when he talks staff who are excited to work for the division. “That’s not because of me, but I’m really proud to have been a part of that environ- ment for staff and kids,” he added. Board reaction The board is saddened that Baldwin plans to resign since trustees enjoyed working with him and thought Prairie South had been doing well, said board chair Robert Bachmann. This news wasn’t a complete surprise, though, since Baldwin had discussed this possibility nearly a year ago. “Tony has been a really good fit for us as a school division,” Bachmann continued. Baldwin has been a good spokesman the division, was personable, and established relationships inside the organization, the board chair said. He pushed the division to think more innovatively and to better prepare students for the future. He was also a “superb leader” in the face of declining budget revenues, including figuring out how to maintain focus on the classroom. Trustees started succession planning in the fall by asking a consultant to help them consider what type of person they want to hire next. The board has met several times with the consultant, and under his guidance, plans to finalize the search process by Dec. 15. A position profile is expected to be issued later this month. Thirteen schools in PSSD operating at under capacity, report says The Ministry of Education considers two schools in Prairie South School Division to be operating at overcapacity while it considers 13 schools to be operating at under capacity, a report shows. The school utilization rate is based on a formula that incorporates the current enrolment and the square footage of the building. This means the ministry considers Assiniboia Seventh Avenue School and King George School to be overcapacity, at 101 per cent and 103 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, it considers 13 schools to be operating at less than 50 per cent capacity, including Empire School (30 per cent) and Riverview Collegiate Institute (18 per cent). The 11 other schools are in rural areas and have lower enrolments. Overall, the average space usage in PSSD schools is 58 per cent, according to a 201920 buildings accountability report that the board of education reviewed during its December meeting. The report noted that the two oldest schools in the division are 111 years old, while the newest is four years old. The av- Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express ed, with 153 in 2015-16 to 95 in 2019-20; erage age of schools is 64 years. “On top of those work orders, we’ve got Service requests The buildings and facilities department 14,000 other work orders (that are) greasreceives service requests that it separates ing the squeaky wheel,” Baiton said. into low, medium, high and urgent, the re- Besides the volume of calls tracked, the port showed. Low is considered cosmetic department also tracks the number of needs; medium requests are for standard days it takes to complete each request. maintenance issues; high requests affect The data from 2015 to 2020 shows: daily routines; and urgent calls require • Low priority requests have taken 22 to 41 days to complete; immediate action. “I want to commend all of my staff, with • Medium priority calls have taken 16 to all of the COVID and extra items that 23 days to finish; were brought forth in front of us, the un- • High priority calls have taken 11 to 19 knowns this year, that we’re still continu- days to complete; ing to deliver a service that’s increasing • Urgent priority calls have taken two to (in) work orders,” said department man- three days to finish. Health and safety ager Darren Baiton. The service request volume by priority Twenty-four schools and buildings from 2015 to 2020 shows: throughout Prairie South have a defibril• Low category calls have increased from lator on site. Some locations include the 140 in 2015-16 to 328 in 2019-20; Ninth Avenue Northwest board office, • Medium category requests have in- A.E. Peacock Collegiate, Caronport Elcreased from 2,716 in 2015-16 to 3,850 in ementary School, Cornerstone Christian 2019-20; School, École Palliser Heights School, • High category calls have increased from Empire School, King George School, Lindale School, Riverview Collegiate, Sun2,285 in 2015-16 to 3,068 in 2019-20; • Urgent category requests have fluctuat- ningdale School, and two at Westmount School. Infrastructure projects Prairie South School Division completed $4.08 million worth of infrastructure projects during the 2019-20 school year. Some of the locations where projects occurred include: • Caronport Elementary School: $56,397; • Centennial Auditorium: $275,098; • Central Collegiate: $979,228, including $404,645 for a new boiler and HVAC system and $407,910 for new asphalt curbs; • Guthridge Field: $262,182; • King George School: $51,071, including $20,239 for new playground tarmac recapping; • Palliser Heights: $90,451, including $38,628 for sewer lining replacement; • A.E. Peacock Collegiate: $272,173, including $148,645 for new LED lighting; • Prince Arthur School: $24,072; • Sunningdale School: $66,080; • William Grayson School: $291,439, including $260,097 for flood remediation. The next board of education meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR Starting December 19th! 50% All Christmas OFF Decor 20% OFF Everything Else Including already marked down sale items - take another 20% off! Except consignments & photos Gifts galore from ceiling to floor 26 Main St. N. • 306-692-9955 LANDSCAPE RESTAURANT GIFT CERTIFICATES Limited Offer. Ends Feb 14 3 06 -6 93 -38 8 1 | TU ES-S UN 11 AM -9 PM 423-4TH AV E S W M OOSE JAW | LAN DSC A P ERE ST AU RA NT .C A

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 FACE MASKS SPANDEX FITTED FACE MASKS Blank (Black or White): $3.00/ea • Stylish Printed 1 Side (Min 12): $3.98/ea • Soft & Light on the face • Breathable - Washable - Reusable Printed 2 Side (Min 12): $4.98/ea Full Sublimation (Min 12): $5.95 /ea • Great for highly populated areas Plus $30 setup BUGATTI 3 LAYER MASK With Additional Filter Program Black Grey Red Blank: $5.00/ea One Colour Print: (Min 12): $6.50/ea Plus $30 setup Reusable & washable mask that is safe, comfortable, adjustable and sustainable. PREMIUM PROTECTIVE MASK Blank: $6.00/ea | Heat Transfer (Min 24): $7.95/ea | Plus $30 setup 100% Pre-shrunk Cotton Jersey 2 Ply - 4.42 oz/yd² Washable and Reuseable Pre-washed & Disinfected, Individually Packaged Non-Medical Grade Recommended decoration on the cheek area by screen print, pad print or heat seal A non-medical mask is seen as an additional measure taken to protect others around you and is encouraged in public settings. CIVILIAN Blank: $6.95/ea One Colour Print: • Anti-blur for glasses (Min 12): $7.95/ea • 3 layers of protection Plus $30 setup • Adjustable straps to fit all • Hand wash and air dry FINAL CLEARANCE Only $10.00 ea Retractable Face Shield caps Limited Supply - No Re-Orders * set up is a one time charge Box of 50 Final Clearance .95 per box $16.95 POWERED BY: 306-694-1322 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK 3-Ply disposable Non-Medical mask Limited Supply left To order or get delivery of masks: email: sales@saskpromo.com

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A23 O Christmas Tree, how beautiful are the lights on! The lights were officially lit on the giant Christmas tree in the Dr. F.H.Wigmore Regional Hospital lobby, thanks again to the generosity of Murray GM. The Moose Jaw Health Foundation lights up the holidays with a giant Rockefeller tree in the hospital lobby and is designed after the famous tree in Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The tree is 18 feet high and 8 feet wide at its base with over 2900 brilliant LED lights for patients and their families to enjoy. Each Festival, the Foundation auctions the naming sponsorship of the "Light Up the Holidays Tree" at Festival of Trees and for a number of years in a row, Murray GM has been the winning bidder with a $16,600 sponsorship this year. With the help of the Murray GM, patients and their families will feel the true spirit of giv- 2015: From left to right: Kelly McElree, Executive Director of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation; Charles Vanden Broek and Carolyn MacDonald of Murray GM. ing during the holiday season. Although the season is one of celebration, there are many who are in the hospital and unable to enjoy Christmas so bringing a bit of light and joy to their hearts is something heart-warming. Funds from the Rockefeller Tree will go towards the Urology campaign to purchase the next generation of urological surgical equipment. In the last six years, the Light Up the Holidays Tree has been sponsored by Murray GM and has raised over $103,350 to help patients at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. Every donation makes a difference, regardless of the size. Every dollar raised in Moose Jaw will stay here to help patients in need of urological procedures. For more information on donating to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation Campaign, please visit mjhf.org. 2016: (l-r) Executive Director of Moose Jaw Health Foundation Kelly McElree; Board Member Cameron Howe, Carolyn MacDonald and Charles Vanden Broek of Murray GM. 2017: James Murdock, Carolyn MacDonald and Charles VandenBroek “Light Up the Holidays” with giant Rockefeller Christmas tree. 306-691-0080 2020: Urologist Dr. Chun Huang and members of the surgical team flipped the switch on. 2018: Kelly McElree, executive director of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation, left; Charles Vanden Broek, owner and general manager of Murray GM and James Murdock, chairman of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation stand in front of the Rockefeller tree at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital following the official lighting ceremony. 2019: L-R: Dr. Mike Prestie and Dr. Mark Lazurko of Ominica Dental, Moose Jaw Health Foundation executive director Kelly McElree, Charles Vanden Broek of Murray GM, and Moose Jaw Health Foundation board member Camron Howe. In 2019, there were two matching sponsorships for the tree, Murray GM and Ominica Dental Group each with a $20,000 sponsorship for a total of $40,000. SAVE $75 on Oil & Filter Services Alone Save 100’s on Auto Maintenance and Repair No need to wait for a “SALE” including no-charge services like a FREE Battery & Charging System Health Check 888 Main Street N Located in the “Heart of Downtown” PandaAutoService.ca

PAGE A24 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Get even more local sports news online at: Warriors Hunt sent home from National Junior Team under Return to Play protocols ‘Medical decision’ sees Moose Jaw defenceman released immediately after leaving quarantine Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express As Hockey Canada continued to whittle down their lineup for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship on Thursday night, one player plenty familiar to Moose Jaw Warriors fans and hopeful to land a spot on the team was already at home. Defenceman Daemon Hunt, 18, was one of five players Hockey Canada was forced to release immediately after getting out of quarantine on December 8 morning due to being “unfit to continue to play based on return-to-play protocols”. Defencemen Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings), Mason Millman (Saginaw Spirit), forwards Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Xavier Simoneau (Drummondville Voltigeurs) were also immediately released. The move comes after players and staff had spent the previous 14 days in quarantine in their Red Deer hotel. “Those five players are in a difficult situation, this isn’t a hockey decision, this is a health decision and they were unable to attend camp today,” said senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond in a video on the Hockey Canada website Tuesday. “I can’t thank those players enough, you can imagine how difficult that would be to go through 14 days of quarantine and have a call made to them and their parents yesterday, that, based on Return Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt was sent home from the National Junior Team selection camp on Tuesday. to Play protocols, they would not be able to continue at camp.” Canada’s selection camp was temporarily halted on Nov. 26 after two players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Players and staff were tested multiple times a day during quarantine, and anyone who tested 20123ge0 positive after Nov. 29 is ineligible to enter the next phase of the tournament - the Edmonton bubble that will see all nine World Junior teams sequestered in a similar situation to the successful NHL plan this summer. Because of those strict rules, Hockey Canada’s hands were tied. “They’re great players, great families and understood the situation,” Salmond said. “We had some great conversations and feel horribly for those kids, but now we have to move on with the 41 players we have at camp.” Salmond further revealed that while all five hadn’t tested positive at camp, the 17-day post-positive-exposure protocol was also a factor. The key now will be to keep healthy after the quarantine and enter the bubble in as good as shape as possible. “I can’t say enough about the incredible resiliency and commitment from our players and staff and our whole group getting through a difficult 14 days, but you could see the excitement in the players getting on the bus and then on the ice,” Salmond said. The 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship is slated to begin Dec. 25, with Canada facing Germany in their opening game on Boxing Day.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A25 WE ARE HERE TO HELP! Pic-A-Pant Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions THE WEARHOUSE DELIVERY FACTORY OUTLET FREE THE WEARHOUSE FOR EVERYTHING PRINTED MOOSE JAW’S MOST AFFORDABLE PRINTING COMPANY $25 or more (before tax) 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Dine In | Take Out | Delivery Offer -Tap & E-Transfer ONLINE COMING SOON 23 High St E, 306-692-6066 Wednesday - Sunday 11am-8pm Moose Jaw’s Source for News TIP TOP ROOFING Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm & Crestview Cabinets Kitchen Design Ltd. 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 Fibreglass Shingles Laminate Shingles 3 Tab Shingles Flat RooďŹ ng Metal RooďŹ ng AND AWAY GO TR OUB L A+ Government Grants sales@mjvexpress.com City & Country Insurance Claims COLLIN SCHOFFER 306.694.6336 • (C) 306.631.5975 For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com AIN  Â?Â? Â? 306-694-1322 COMMUNITY DISPLAY ADS Put your message in front of loyal visitors every day! O W N T HE DR Work Guaranteed Free Estimates 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK ES D PRINT ADS Connect with your audience with some of the most trusted newspapers! For your 3 06-694-1 68 8 ! mpaigns media ca UNIT Y COMM Y ADS DISPLAmessage l Put your of loya in frontevery day! visitors 322 4-1 or 306m-6jv9express.com.co m sales@ oosejawtoday m ritchie@ 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com For your media campaigns! RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CABINETS New Kitchen, Bath and Bedroom Cabinets! Or refinishing your old cabinets to look like New! Custom Counter Tops! Free Estimates! Call or text Dave today Mon to Fri 8:00 - 6:00 Call 306-691-0080 306-630-4375 To make an appointment 888 Main St N Moose Jaw BIG BAY STORAGE INC. Moose Jaw’s Source for News 20x50 or 40x50 Heated Bays • On-site parking • Security cameras • Remote overhead door • Each bay contains bathroom Located at 822 & 830 Snyder Rd, Moose Jaw Contact Trevor at (306) 630-9137 For your media campaigns! PROGRAMMATIC ADS Real-time digital advertising branded specifically for your business! SOCIAL MEDIA ADS Creatives presented through your trusted social media channels sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com 306-694-1322 WE ARE OPEN! 306-694-1322 Professional Digital Marketing Services! 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! SPONSORED CONTENT Premium content in a journalistic style that builds brand trust & credibility 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com The Little Match Girl By: Hans Christian Andersen It was dreadfully cold; it was snowing fast, and was almost dark, as evening came on—the last evening of the year. In the cold and the darkness, there went along the street a poor little girl, bareheaded and with naked feet. When she left home she had slippers on, it is true; but they were much too large for her feet,—slippers that her mother had used until then, and the poor little girl lost them in running across the street when two carriages were passing terribly fast. When she looked for them, one was not to be found, and a boy seized the other and ran away with it, saying he would use it for a cradle some day, when he had children of his own. So on the little girl went with her bare feet, that were red and blue with cold. In an old apron that she wore were bundles of matches, and she carried a bundle also in her hand. No one had bought so much as a bunch all the long day, and no one had given her even a penny. Poor little girl! Shivering with cold and hunger she crept along, a perfect picture of misery! The snowflakes fell on her long flaxen hair, which hung in pretty curls about her throat; but she thought not of her beauty nor of the cold. Lights gleamed in every window, and there came to her the savory smell of roast goose, for it was New Year's Eve. And it was of this which she thought. In a corner formed by two houses, one of which [Pg 38] projected beyond the other, she sat cowering down. She had drawn under her little feet, but still she grew colder and colder; yet she dared not go home, for she had sold no matches, and could not bring a penny of money. Her father would certainly beat her; and, besides, it was cold enough at home, for they had only the houseroof above them; and, though the largest holes had been stopped with straw and rags, there were left many through which the cold wind whistled. And now her little hands were nearly frozen with cold. Alas! a single match might do her good if she might only draw it from the bundle, rub it against the wall, and warm her fingers by it. So at last she drew one out. Whischt! How it blazed and burned! It gave out a warm, bright flame like a little candle, as she held her hands over it. A wonderful little light it was. It really seemed to the little girl as if she sat before a great iron stove, with polished brass feet and brass shovel and tongs. So blessedly it burned that the little maiden stretched out her feet to warm them also. How comfortable she was! But lo! the flame went out, the stove vanished, and nothing remained but the little burned match in her hand. She rubbed another match against the wall. It burned brightly, and where the light fell upon the wall it became transparent like a veil, so that she could see through it into the room. A snowwhite cloth was spread upon the table, on which was a beautiful china dinner service, while a roast goose, stuffed with apples and prunes, steamed famously, and sent forth a most savory smell. And what was more delightful still, and wonderful, the [Pg 39] goose jumped from the dish, with knife and fork still in its breast, and waddled along the floor straight to the little girl. But the match went out then, and nothing was left to her but the thick, damp wall. She lighted another match. And now she was under a most beautiful Christmas tree, larger and far more prettily trimmed than the one she had seen through the glass doors at the rich merchant's. Hundreds of wax tapers were burning on the green branches, and gay figures, such as she had seen in the shop windows, looked down upon her. The child stretched out her hands to them; then the match went out. Still the lights of the Christmas tree rose higher and higher. She saw them as stars in heaven, and one of hem fell, forming a long trail of fire. "Now some one is dying," murmured the child softly; for her grandmother, the only person who had loved her and who was now dead, had told her that whenever a star falls a soul mounts up to God. She struck yet another match against the wall, and again it was light; and in the brightness there appeared before her the dear old grandmother, bright and radiant, yet sweet and mild, and happy as she had never looked on earth. "Oh, grandmother," cried the child, "take me with you. I know you will go away when the match burns out. You, too, will vanish, like the warm stove, the splendid New Year's feast, the beautiful Christmas Tree." And lest her grandmother should disappear, she rubbed the whole bundle of matches against the wall. [Pg 40] And the matches burned with such a brilliant light that it became brighter than noonday. Her grandmother had never looked so grand and beautiful. She took the little girl in her arms, and both flew together, joyously and gloriously, mounting higher and higher, far above the earth; and for them there was neither hunger, nor cold, nor care;—they were with God. But in the corner, at the dawn of day, sat the poor girl, leaning against the wall, with red cheeks and smiling mouth,—frozen to death on the last evening of the old year. Stiff and cold she sat, with the matches, one bundle of which was burned. "She wanted to warm herself, poor little thing," people said. No one imagined what sweet visions she had had, or how gloriously she had gone with her grandmother to enter upon the joys of a new year. THE END * From "Hans Andersen's Fairy Tales." By permission of publishers—Ginn & Company.

PAGE A26 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 SportS HigHligHtS d BASKETBALL Thursday 6:00 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards. 9:00 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers. 8:30 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. TSN NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors. e Friday 6:00 p.m. TSN NBA Preseason Basketball Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors. 7:00 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics. 9:30 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns. Saturday 4:00 p.m. WWJ College Basketball North Carolina vs Ohio State. 6:00 p.m. NET NBA Preseason Basketball Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards. THURSDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 k Thursday 7:00 p.m. EDACC NFL Football Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders. 7:20 p.m. TSN NFL Football Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday 5:00 p.m. TSN 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Finland vs United States. 8:30 p.m. TSN 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Switzerland vs Sweden. 7:15 p.m. EDACC NFL Football Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers. Sunday 8:00 8:30 D WINTER SPORTS Saturday 4:00 p.m. CBKT IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup: Bobsleigh. (Same-day Tape) 7:15 p.m. TSN NFL Football Cleveland Browns at New York Giants. MOVIES HOCKEY Tuesday SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Casse-Noisette La remplaçante (N) Le téléjournal (N) MacGyver (N) Manhunt: Deadly Games Security Security Global News at 10 (N) To Be Announced Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods “Atonement” Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Evenings With Kim MacDonald Weakest Link Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Coronation “Murdoch Mysteries: Home for the Holidays” (2017) The National (N) MacGyver (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Blue Bloods “Atonement” Two Men Late-Colbert Olaf’s Shrek/Halls (:01) 20/20 (N) News J. Kimmel “A Sugar & Spice Holiday” (2020) Jacky Lai, Tzi Ma. Mom Mom Nordic L Nightclub NBA Preseason Basketball SportsCentre (N) The Bubble The Bubble NBA Preseason Basketball Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics. (N) NBA Preseason Basketball Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) The Original Santa Claus Parade “A Christmas” “A Christmas Duet” (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. “Inn for Christmas” (5:25) ››› “Prisoners” ›› “Battle: Los Angeles” (2011) Aaron Eckhart. Black Sails “XVI.” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé Tarik waits for Hazel to arrive. 90 Day The Family Chantel (N) 90 Day Lone Star Law Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Aussie Gold Hunters (N) Highway Thru Hell Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ››› “Remember the Night” (1940) (:45) ›››› “The Apartment” (1960) Jack Lemmon. ›› “To Grandmother’s House We Go” (1992) ››› “Love Actually” (2003) Hugh Grant. (6:00) NHRA Drag Racing Gainesville. Drone Racing Drone Racing (5:30) “Doctor Sleep” (:05) “Four Kids and It” (2019) Matthew Goode. ›› “Bombshell” (2019) (6:55) ››› “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) ››› “Downton Abbey” (2019) Hugh Bonneville. Creed II (:45) ››› “Parasite” (2019) Song Kang-ho, Yeo-jeong Jo. ››› “GoldenEye” 12 Dates of Christmas (:15) The Flight Attendant Curb Your Enthusiasm Insecure Insecure SATURDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO Monday 7:15 p.m. TSN NFL Football Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals. District 31 Ouvrez ›› “L’homme qui inventa Noël” (2017) Le téléjournal (N) The Wall (N) Neighbor The Unicorn 48 Hours Global News at 10 (N) Station 19 (N) Grey’s Anatomy (N) Sheldon B Positive Big Bang Big Bang (6:00) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Evenings With Kim MacDonald ››› “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” (2015) (:01) Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Dragons’ Den (N) Dragons’ Den The National (N) Sheldon B Positive (:01) Mom The Unicorn Star Trek: Discovery (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Station 19 (N) Grey’s Anatomy (N) A Million Little Things (N) News J. Kimmel “If I Only Had Christmas” (2020) Warren Christie A Million Little Things (N) First Response Pregame (:20) NFL Football Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders. (N) SC With Jay NBA Preseason Basketball Sportsnet NBA Preseason Basketball: Jazz at Clippers NFL Football Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders. (N) Corner Gas “9 Lives-C’mas” “Forever Christmas” (2018) Chelsea Hobbs. Saved-Bell Saved-Bell (6:45) ››› “Enemy” (2013) (:20) ››› “Buried” (2010, Suspense) The Spanish Princess King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Untold Stories of the E.R. Untold Stories of the E.R. Untold Stories of the E.R. Untold Stories of the E.R. Bad Chad Customs (N) Street Outlaws: Fastest in America Racers face off in the first round. (N) Corner Gas Corner Gas Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›››› “Going My Way” (1944) Bing Crosby. (:15) ››› “King of Kings” (1961) Jeffrey Hunter. ››› “The Polar Express” (2004) Michael Jeter ››› “Scrooged” (1988) Bill Murray, Karen Allen. NASCAR Gander RV Greatest Races: NASCAR From June 22, 1996. (6:20) “Ready or Not” Craftopia Craftopia 12 Dates of Christmas (N) The Flight Attendant (N) (:05) “Let Them All Talk” (2020) Meryl Streep. ›› “Valley Girl” (2020, Musical) Jessica Rothe. Sam Kinison (:45) ››› “The Living Daylights” (1987, Action) Timothy Dalton. ››› “Licence to Kill” “Bee Gees: How Can You Mend” (:35) His Dark Materials The Flight Attendant Industry FRIDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO FOOTBALL 7:20 p.m. WDIV NFL Football Cleveland Browns at New York Giants. EDACC NFL Football San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys. 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 L’autre midi à la table d’à Les Misérables Sur scène (N) Téléjour. Humanité The New Border Sec. Saturday Night Live News SNL Global Citizen Prize (N) Double Your Double Your “Christmas Unwrapped” (2020) Amber Stevens West. (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Global Citizen Prize (N) The Wall Saturday Night Live (N) News SNL Candy Drop Clara ›› “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (2017) Winnipeg Comedy Fest College Football SEC Championship: Teams TBA -- Alabama vs Florida. (N) Two Men College Football American Conference Championship. (N) ThisMinute Hudson & Rex Andy Kim Christmas Special (N) VeraCity: Going Viral (:15) NFL Football Teams TBA. (N) SportsCent. NBA Preseason Basketball Basketball Sportsnet Misplays Gotta See It (:15) NFL Football Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers. (N) Corner Gas “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” (2020) Mia Kirshner. “Christmas Comes Twice” (2020) Michael Xavier (6:45) ›› “Rio 2” (2014, Children’s) ›› “Alpha & Omega” (2010) ›› “Serendipity” (2001) The Office The Office The Office The Office The Office The Office The Office The Office Unexpected Unexpected Unexpected Unexpected North Woods Law North Woods Law North Woods Law North Woods Law Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ››› “We’re No Angels” (1955) Humphrey Bogart. ››› “Lady on a Train” (1945) Deanna Durbin. “National Lamp. Christmas” (:18) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Fred Claus NASCAR Gander RV NHRA Drag Racing Gainesville. (6:35) “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (:25) “Monsters at Large” (2018) ›› “The Photograph” (6:50) ›› “Mortal Engines” (2018) Hera Hilmar. ››› “First Man” (2018) Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. (6:50) ›› “Black Christmas” (2019) (:25) › “Holmes & Watson” (2018) “Tomorrow Never Dies” “The Art of Political Murder” (2019) (:35) “Baby God” (2020, Documentary) Insecure Insecure SUNDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Les poilus ›› “Les Boys II” (1998, Comédie) Marc Messier, Rémy Girard. Téléjrnl. TJ Sask NEXT NEXT targets Congresswoman Beatty. NCIS “Into the Light” Global News at 10 (N) “The Christmas Setup” (2020) Ben Lewis, Blake Lee. Russell Peters Christmas Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network The Voice Saturday Night Live News J. Fallon ›› “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) The National (N) CBC News Interrupt Price Is Right Let’s Make a NCIS “Into the Light” Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelorette (Season Finale) (N) (:01) Supermarket Sweep News J. Kimmel The Bachelorette (Season Finale) (N) Let’s Make a Brainfood IIHF 40 Finishes Top 50 Best 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Switzerland vs Sweden. (N) NHL Classics NHL Classics Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) In the Dark “Marry Me at Christmas” (6:00) “Jingle Bell Bride” “The Christmas Ring” (2020) Nazneen Contractor. “Time for Us” “Cats and Dogs 2” ››› “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006, Drama) ››› “Parenthood” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 7 Little Johnstons My Big Fat Fabulous Life Welcome to Plathville (N) Invasion: Lights Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (N) Gold Rush (N) Gold Rush: The Dirt (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›› “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945, Comedy) ››› “In the Good Old Summertime” (1949) ›› “Snow Day” (2000) Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. ›› “Fred Claus” (2007, Comedy) Vince Vaughn. MotoAmerica Rewind Motorcycle Racing Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross: Courtland. Day 2. “Christmas in Angel Falls” (2017) “Coming Home for Christmas” (2017) “Miracle on 34th Street” (6:50) ››› “Downton Abbey” (2019) Jim Carter The Flight Attendant The Flight Attendant “Spider-Man: Far Home” (:15) ››› “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” (2018) ››› “Casino Royale” (6:55) “Lucky Day” (2019) Luke Bracey. Curb Your Enthusiasm Enthusiasm CC Sabathia (N) WEDNESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SPORTS 9:00 Les poilus ›› “Les Boys” (1997) Marc Messier, Rémy Girard. Rire Téléjrnl. TJ Sask NEXT “FILE 8” (N) Sketchy Times-Lilly Singh Bull “Behind the Ivy” Global News at 10 (N) “Christmas Ever After” (2020, Romance) Ali Stroker. Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (:01) Weakest Link News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud ››› “Elf” (2003) Will Ferrell, James Caan. The National (N) Neighbor Bob Heart Kid of the Year Bull “Behind the Ivy” Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelorette (N) CMA Country Christmas News J. Kimmel The Bachelorette (N) Mom Mom Brainfood (:15) NFL Football Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals. (N) SC With Jay StrngMan StrngMan World’s Strongest Man Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) Double Your Double Your “Let It Snow” (2013) “On 12th Date” “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (2019) ››› “Home Alone” “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!” ›› “Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax” (2012) › “Annie” (2014) King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé Dr. Pimple Popper (N) My Feet Are Killing Me (:01) Dr. Pimple Popper Bering Sea Gold (N) Alaskan Bush People (N) Highway Thru Hell (N) Homestead Rescue Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ››› “Come to the Stable” (1949) (:45) “Designing Women” (1934) Kathleen Kelly, Tyrell Davis. ››› “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (:15) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV (6:10) ››› “Ad Astra” (2019) (:20) ›› “A Dog’s Way Home” (2019) ›› “Jingle All the Way” The Hustle (:20) ››› “Lady Bird” (2017) ››› “Green Book” (2018) Viggo Mortensen. “Tomorrow Never Dies” (7:50) ›› “The World Is Not Enough” (1999, Action) ›› “Die Another Day” Stylish With Jenna Lyons Stylish With Curb Your Enthusiasm Enthusiasm His Dark Materials (N) TUESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 8:30 Découverte Bébéatrice La détresse et l’enchantement (N) Rire Téléjour. La dernière 60 Minutes MacGyver NCIS: New Orleans NCIS News ››› “Iron Man 3” (2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. Goldbergs Goldbergs (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Football (:20) NFL Football Cleveland Browns at New York Giants. (N) News Rudolph, the Reindeer ››› “Home Alone” (1990) Macaulay Culkin. The National (N) 60 Minutes Garth & Trisha Live! A Home for the Holidays NCIS Joel Osteen (6:00) ›››› “The Sound of Music” (1965, Musical) Julie Andrews. News ThisMinute “The Christmas Edition” (2020, Drama) Carly Hughes. “The Santa Squad” (2020, Romance) Aaron Ashmore. (:15) NFL Football Cleveland Browns at New York Giants. (N) SC With Jay World’s Strongest Man NHL Classics Game 5. Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Football (:20) NFL Football San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys. (N) Corner Gas “The Christmas Club” (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell. “A Glenbrooke Christmas” (2020) Autumn Reeser. (6:40) ›› “Racing Stripes” (2005) (:25) › “Furry Vengeance” (2010) ›› “All Is Bright” Raymond Raymond Raymond Raymond The Unicorn The Unicorn The Unicorn The Unicorn 90 Day Fiancé “Bless This Mess” (N) (:01) Unexpected Counting On 90 Day BattleBots “Return of the Bots” (N) Lone Star Law (N) Lone Star Law Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›› “It Happened on 5th Avenue” (1947, Comedy) (:15) ››› “The Holly and the Ivy” (1952, Drama) “Planes, Trains” ››› “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987) Year Without a Santa Drag Racing NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV (6:10) “Last Christmas” 12 Dates of Christmas 12 Dates of Christmas Shameless (N) Is Romantic (:25) ›› “The Hunt” (2020, Suspense) ›› “Johnny English Strikes Again” Brightburn “A Dog’s Way Home” (:15) ›› “Valley Girl” (2020) Jessica Rothe. “World Is Not” (6:40) “40 Years a Prisoner” (2020) Coastal Elites Barry (:35) Barry MONDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOVIES 8:00 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Les poilus “Les Boys III” (2001, Comédie) Marc Messier, Rémy Girard. Téléjrnl. TJ Sask Saturday Night Live S.W.A.T. “Monster” Global News at 10 (N) Silent Night: A Song for the World Jann: One Night Only Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings on The Weather Network Evenings on The Weather Network Chicago Med Chicago Fire Chicago P.D. News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud “Christmas On The River” (2019) Jana Kramer. The National (N) A Holly Dolly Christmas Garth & Trisha Live! S.W.A.T. “Monster” Two Men Late-Colbert Santa Is Comin’ to Town The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale) (N) News J. Kimmel Chicago Med Chicago Fire Chicago P.D. Paramedics: Paramedics: NBA Basketball: Pelicans at Raptors SportsCent. NBA Basketball Teams TBA. (N) World’s Man › “Nitro Circus: The Movie” (2012) Sportsnet Central (N) Gotta See It Nitro Circus Primetime Cash Cab Big Bang etalk (N) L.A.’s Finest Goldbergs Flour Power “One Royal Holiday” “The Christmas Bow” (2020, Drama) Lucia Micarelli. “Hanukkah!” Garfield “Garfield’s Fun Fest” (:40) ›› “Garfield’s Pet Force” (2009) “Jack the Giant Slayer” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery (N) Counting On Obsession Lost Kingdom Lost Kingdom Moonshiners (N) Moonshiners (N) Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ››› “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) Judy Garland. ››› “The Cheaters” (1945, Comedy) Man-Dinner ››› “Scrooged” (1988) Bill Murray, Karen Allen. ››› “The Polar Express” (2004) Michael Jeter Drone Racing Drone Racing Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race (:05) “Every Day Is Christmas” (2018) (:35) “Looks Like Christmas” (2016) ›› “A Christmas Carol” (6:55) ››› “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) The Flight Attendant The Flight Attendant › “Holmes & Watson” ›› “Men in Black: International” (2019) “Quantum of Solace” “The Wrong Patient” (2018, Suspense) Enthusiasm Curb Your Enthusiasm The Undoing

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A27 FREE PERSONAL CLASSIFIEDS AT: AUTO PARTS 4 sale: 4 cooper discoverer AT3 XLT LT 275/65R20 tires as new $1000 or BO 306-313-0326 Briercrest. MOTORBIKES & SNOWMOBILES For sale: One 2006 snowbear trailer 4 by 8 ft. New take off sides. Wired with lights. Ph 972-9172 TOOLS & EQUIPMENT For sale: 7-1/2 ft shulte front mount snow blowers 540RPM with fit any tractor. Phone 306693-4321 or 306-690-7227 For sale: 1 new digital clamp meter. Ph 972-9172 FOR RENT Adults only 2 bedroom 780 sq ft apartment recently painted and up graded. Oak cupboards, new bathroom fixture, carpets in bedrooms. Has stove, fridge & microwave $750 per month plus $750damage deposit. Must have references. No pets, smoking or parties. Utilities included except power. Close to bus stop. South hill location. Contact306-693-3727. Rosewood Co-op housing has 2-2 bedroom suites available for couples 50 years and older,#140 High St E. Moose Jaw. Call 306-692-2200 or 6920179 or email rosewoodhousing @sasktel.net. Check our facebook page. For rent: Clean 3 bedroom mobile home. 2 full bathrooms 1200 sq ft. NE moose jaw. Efficient wood burning stove with window door. 1 storage shed. Fenced in yard. Damage deposit required. No pets, no smoking. 306-692-6844 Rent $1390/month includes heat, water, natural gas (BBQ hook-up and fireplace)Fireplace operates during power outage to keep you warm. Damage deposit $1000 to be paid in first two months1100 sq ft spacious open concept floor plan. Underground heated parking with storage unit, elevator, security doors, air conditioning, patio. Clean, neutral colors, 2 bed, 2 full baths, walk-in closet. En-suite laundry/storage room. Beautiful pine look flooring throughout. Lots of natural light (full sunset view)No pets - No smoking. Denise 306-9833976 or 306-491-6221 large 2 bedroom main floor ,security door, off street parking.$700.00plus power. Wanting a guilt mature tenant. Available now. ref req. phone306-692-8384. COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY For sale: Camera’s one DXG518 Digital camera with book & CD tape. One Olympus with book. One Stepone polaroid land camera. Phone 306-972-9172 MISCELLANEOUS For Sale Juditta Built-In-Space wheel chair model B-30 paid $4500 in good condition $850.00 call 306-692-6263 ing table (fruitwood), 1 leaf ($350). 2 antique, hand carved French Country dining chairs ($40). 2 piece china cabinet, lighted glass top cabinet, dark rosewood finish ($800). Assorted Waterford and Rosenthal crystal. 6 place setting dinner set: Wedgewood “Oberon” plus open veg bowl & platter ($500) NO INDIVIDUAL PIECES. Parsons table (desk) - 72”L, 18”W $40. Entertainment centre: 54”L x 18.5”W x 29”H, 6 drawrs & centre shelving $140. Call 306-513-8713 - Moose Jaw. 3 piece heart ceramic set $12. Call 692-5091 HOUSEHOLD ITEMS For sale: 1 - Dirt devil ultra vision vacuum cleaner. 306-9729172 For sale: new corded remington shaver micro flex with pop up trimmers. Got new in Sept 2019 used twice. Ph 972-9172 For sale: 2 electric clock’s westslot. 1 Mastecrafters. Ph 9729172 For sale: Black & decker toaster. 1 med roaster. Ph 972-9172 New Sectional and Loveseat in immaculate condition. Both gray in color. Sectional has a chaise which can be used for storage of toys, blankets, also the sectional opens up for a double bed. Comes from a pet and smoke free home, very clean. 306-335-7822 Westbend 30 cup coffee perculator $20. Call 692-5091 Reader’s digest book - excellent condition $15. Call 692-5091 Conair portable hair dryer (not used) $20 Call 692-5091 New green and white lap or shoulder knitted blanket 46”x15” $20. Call 692-5091 Dusty rose twin comforter in excellent condition. $20. Call 692-5091 CHILDREN’S ITEMS Christmas stocking $4. Call 692-5091 MOVING AND MUST SELL - 2 queen size beds: one slat style headboard ($350) & one with padded leatherette headboard ($250). Round antique din- 2 pieces of metal décor - make offer. Call 692-5091 45 gallon white plastic barrel $20 306-681-8749 New Cranium board game, never been played - $10 306-6818749 Girls “Dadust ice queen figure Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services skates” size 8 $30 Call 6925091 SPORTS 3 sets of cross country skis (one set new) with bindings, poles and boots. Call 306-692-8517 or 306-756-2453. Please leave message. Free Spirit tread mill (used very little) 5 different programs, adjustable speeds, folds for easy storage. Very good condition. Call 306-692-8517 or 306756-2453. WANTED Wanted, looking to furnish a 2 bedroom suite, need 2 double beds, with or without mattress, 2 nightstands and lamps. Some type of couch and chair, maybe a reclining chair, end and coffee table, end table lamps. Smaller kitchen table and chairs. Give me a call with what you have, if you can get it to the curb I will haul it away for you call 306692-2393. Wanted: Looking to furnish a two bedroom suite, need two double beds, with or without mattress, two night stands and lamps. Some type of couch and chair, maybe a reclining chair, end and coffee table, end table lamps. Smaller kitchen table and chairs. Give me a call with what you have. If you can get it to the curb I will haul it away for you. Please give me a call at 306-692-2393 Looking for bench press for my grandson. Phone 306-6928384 SERVICES Will do general painting & contracting. Interior & exterior. Free estimations. 30 years experience. Phone 306-972-9172 Will fix & sell Lewis Cattle Oilers. Ph 972-9172 Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw - $40/load and up 306-681-8749 Will pick up, haul, move and deliver any furniture anywhere in and around Moose Jaw - $40 and up 306-681-8749 HELP WANTED Help wanted: Business/ Christian Evangelizing partner. Male, female or family: To eventually own and operate a second hand/ flea market business Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ each out of a downtown store and evangelize a salvation healing and deliverance ministry. If you are dedicated, Holy Spirit filled, Born-again Christian, give me a call. Please; only serious enquiries. 306-684-1084 Wanted: By weekly house cleaner. What do you charge? Do you supply the cleaning products? Or do we? Do you have references? Phone 306692-1331. Anybody that has called please call back again. I’ve lost the number to the person I was speaking with. Got something you need to sell? Trying to find something special? classifieds@ mjvexpress.com FOR SALE Juditta Built-In-Space wheel chair model B-30. Paid $450000, in good condition. Asking $85000 Call 306-692-6263 Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 mjexpress@ sasktel.net or email Better Water Solutions for your entire home. LAWN CARE & WINDOW CLEANING Better water for better living High quality water delivered to your home or office Better water brings out the best in your family 306.693.0606 270 Caribou St. W. www.culligan.com FAST, RELIABLE REASONABLE 306-631-8014 MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN

PAGE A28 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Christmas Trees On the Front Porch By Robert Frost - 1874-1963 by Wanda Smith Love Has Come to Find You Last week, I had an encounter with Jesus that touched me deeply. I awoke to seeing deep passion in Jesus’ eyes for me. He held my gaze and looked deep in my eyes... with full and complete love and acceptance. There was no shame. No fear. No rebuke. It was a depth of love I’ve never seen. As I came to, He told me to read Song of Solomon (aka Song of Songs). As I opened the pages of this book, I received a deeper revelation of His love for me; for you. For the Body of Christ. For His Bride. I believe this was a picture not only of a personal encounter He desires to have with me (and you) but also a corporate encounter with us. He longs to have relationship with us. He is deeply in love with us. A couple days later, as I spent some more time reading and praying, I had a short vision in which I saw Jesus and me flying over the entire earth. He was holding my hand. He said, “Come away with me, my fine one.â€? The earth was far below. It was present time; there was knowledge of the chaos, confusion, and fear on the earth but it had no bearing on our experience. There was peace. There was joy. There was trust. I believe this was a picture of where we can go in the Spirit as we trust God in these days. He said to me, “I am your beloved. I have come to rescue you. I have come to take you to the high places, my love.â€? Brian Simmons suggests the Song of Songs is “...a story of how Jesus makes his bride beautiful and holy by casting out her fear with perfect love. This sent -from-heaven revelation is waiting to be received with all its intensity and power to unlock the deepest places of our hearts. ...This is the spiritual journey every believer must take as we move further into the passionate heart of our heavenly Bridegroom.â€? When I think of my relationship with my hubby, I can say that our love has grown much deeper now than it was on our wedding day. Much like a marriage, our relationship with Jesus grows as we spend time with Him. His love is unconditional. He always keeps His side of the bargain... He is ever-present; knocking at the door of our heart, desiring to spend time with Him us. As we learn to trust Him, commune with Him, and fellowship with Him, He will continue to take us higher and deeper in relationship with Him (much like that vision I had of flying with Him). I am reminded of a phrase “Love has come to find youâ€? in the song, “Somewhere in Your Silent Nightâ€? by Casting Crowns. That “loveâ€? is Jesus. As I read through “Song of Songsâ€?, the following verse deeply ministered to me: “His left hand cradles my head while His right hand holds me close. I am at rest in His love.â€? Song of Songs 2:6 He is beckoning... come away with Me, fine one. I created you. I have new realms to take you to. I have a new adventure for you. I have so much to show you... come spend time with Me. This Christmas, may you find room in your heart for Jesus. And may you find yourself carried away by His tender love and embrace. It truly is nothing like you can ever experience anywhere else. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. NEW LOCATION Lorem ipsum St.Birthdays, Barnabas Traditional Anglican Church Anniversaries, 1102-3 Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw & More! (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) The city had withdrawn into itself And left at last the country to the country; When between whirls of snow not come to lie And whirls of foliage not yet laid, there drove A stranger to our yard, who looked the city, Yet did in country fashion in that there He sat and waited till he drew us out, A-buttoning coats, to ask him who he was. He proved to be the city come again To look for something it had left behind And could not do without and keep its Christmas. He asked if I would sell my Christmas trees; My woods—the young fir balsams like a place Where houses all are churches and have spires. I hadn't thought of them as Christmas trees. I doubt if I was tempted for a moment To sell them off their feet to go in cars And leave the slope behind the house all bare, Where the sun shines now no warmer than the moon. I'd hate to have them know it if I was. Yet more I'd hate to hold my trees, except As others hold theirs or refuse for them, Beyond the time of profitable growth— The trial by market everything must come to. I dallied so much with the thought of selling. Then whether from mistaken courtesy And fear of seeming short of speech, or whether From hope of hearing good of what was mine, I said, "There aren't enough to be worth while." "I could soon tell how many they would cut, You let me look them over." "You could look. But don't expect I'm going to let you have them." Pasture they spring in, some in clumps too close That lop each other of boughs, but not a few Quite solitary and having equal boughs All round and round. The latter he nodded "Yes" to, Or paused to say beneath some lovelier one, With a buyer's moderation, "That would do." I thought so too, but wasn't there to say so. We climbed the pasture on the south, crossed over, And came down on the north. He said, "A thousand." "A thousand Christmas trees!—at what apiece?" Place an ad celebrating your special Sunday Service 10:30 am event in the Moose Jaw Express! Coffee & fellowship after the service - As low as $50 a week. For more information call: Call 306-694-1322 or Stop by our office at 32 306-691-2715 or visit our website Manitoba St. W. Today to book your space! All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca in Mossbank, SK. The early years were difficult, Genowefa (Genny) worked hard at numerous jobs in Mossbank to help support the family but never complained. The language barrier was difficult but with her strong will, taught herself from her native language of Polish to learn German and then English. Erich was transferred to Moose Jaw in 1985 and Genny began working for Home Care until she retired. Genny’s kitchen was always open to whoever showed up at the door, even stray animals. She never forgot the clients she worked for and built long lasting relationships with them all. Genny’s hobbies were tending to the garden and flowers, their apple trees and walking with her four-legged companion Missy. She was an avid walker no matter the weather. Genny was a gentle, kind, caring person who loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was our rock and our angel. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church but her unwavering faith was not lost during her struggle with dementia. She always expressed her love and appreciation by saying â€?Love you alwaysâ€?. Genny will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Elisabeth (Jim) Smith, Hilda, and Erika; sons: Klaus (Rose), Carl (Mel), and Eric; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care given by Guardian Grove staff to our Mom. A Private Family Service will be held to honour Genny. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Genny’s name may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 15 Paul Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4R3. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Andrew Pratt Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com He felt some need of softening that to me: "A thousand trees would come to thirty dollars." Then I was certain I had never meant To let him have them. Never show surprise! But thirty dollars seemed so small beside The extent of pasture I should strip, three cents (For that was all they figured out apiece)— Three cents so small beside the dollar friends I should be writing to within the hour Would pay in cities for good trees like those, Regular vestry-trees whole Sunday Schools Could hang enough on to pick off enough. A thousand Christmas trees I didn't know I had! Worth three cents more to give away than sell, 60 Athabasca Street East As may be306-692-0533 shown by a simple calculation. Too bad I couldn't layJim one in a letter. Minister: Rev. Tenford I Music can't help wishing I could send you one, Director: Karen Purdy In wishing you herewith th a Merry Christmas. Sunday, May 14 , 2017 Worship Service 10:30am & Sunday School St. Andrew’s United Church rd rd SIEBENEICH Genowefa Siebeneich, aged 86 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Genny was born in 1934 on her parent’s farm in Lanke Male, Poland. On February 9th, 1954 she married Erich Siebeneich and moved to Hamburg, Germany. From there they immigrated to Canada with four young children in 1959 and settled 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash As of November 22nd and including December, 2020 Due to the recent Covid 19 cases, St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca MOOSE JAW EXPRESS.COM NO READERS LEFT BEHIND Obituaries & Memorials 3.3" X 4" in Full Color Picture included Approx. 200 words – $100 Additional Inch – $25/inch Email: mjexpress@sasktel.net (306) 694-1322 TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 277 Iroquois St W Moose Jaw, SK Next Service: Dec. 20, 10:30am Rev. Walter Engel

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A29 DOROTHY GUNN 1928 – 2020 Our hearts are heavy to announce the passing of Dorothy Eileen Gunn on December 7, 2020, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born in Moose Jaw and spent her early years in the Briercrest and Buttress areas and attended Red Lake School. She moved to Moose Jaw to attend business college, married George, and raised her family and built her life. To many she was known as the “The Tupperware Lady” selling Tupperware for 45 years receiving numerous awards and recognition for her manager and sales accomplishments both locally, provincially, and for Western Canada. One of Dorothy’s greatest treasures was her family. She loved spoiling them with delicious meals and yummy baked goods whenever there was time together. Dorothy enjoyed many hours with her dear Wes at the Legion and the Army and Navy Vets playing shuffleboard and taking great pride the year they won the seniors provincial championship. Anyone that knew Dorothy loved her whit, the way she could always make you laugh, her calmness and gentle voice. Dorothy lived a full life and there wasn’t much that could slow her down even in her final days. She will be greatly missed but leaves many treasured memories. Dorothy joins family that has left before her, her husband George in 1990 and second husband Wes in 2013 and a daughter Barbara (Larry) in 2015. Dorothy leaves behind daughter Carolyn (Mark) Clark, son Neil (Laurie) Gunn; grandchildren Lyle (Jennifer) McIntyre, Greg McIntyre, Shayne (Michelle) Tucker, Jeremy (Miranda) Tucker, Ramie (Alexis) Tucker, Donavin, Alex, Parker, and Jordan Gunn. Dorothy will also be missed by 16 great-grandchildren and her three sisters, Shirley, Darlene and Merle. Due to COVID there will be no funeral at this time. The family is very grateful for the care given to Dorothy this past year at Crescent Park Villa and to the staff at Caleb Village where she lived for five years. In Dorothy’s words, “Bye Bye for Now”. In living memory of Dorothy, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www. wjjonesandson.com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Kelly Scott, Funeral Director. WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 WATSON, IRIS Iris Doreen Watson (née: Akins) passed away on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, SK with her son Brad at her side. Iris was born March 14th, 1929 on the farm NE of Hearne, SK. She was the youngest of ten children who have all gone before her. Iris started teaching at an early age in the Avonlea area where she met and married Gordon Watson. Together they were blessed to receive and raise three children – Janice, Daryl and Bradley. After many great years in the Avonlea area, Iris moved to Moose Jaw where she sang in many choirs and made many new friends. In 2013 she moved to Crescent Park Retirement Villa where her extended family became so much larger. Her time there was full of activities and her care was exceptional. We heard many wonderful stories of the staff and her precious four redheaded girls that came to visit her often. Thanks again from Brad, Lisa, Don and Sandi to everyone from Crescent Park that took such wonderful care of her. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon; son, Daryl; daughter, Janice; and many other dear family and friends that are now all together sharing a drink and playing some cards. Iris left to remember her – son, Brad (Lisa); grandchildren: Kristen, Amanda (Tyler) and their mom Angie, Kevin, Jeff and their dad Guy; great-grandchildren, Lexi, and Jax; nephew, Don (Sandi) and their two girls Darian and Peyton who she would giggle and say he is my other favorite son and grandchildren. There are so many other dear family and friends that will miss Iris but cherish the memories that they had with her. A Graveside Service to Celebrate Iris’ Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Iris’ name may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre c/o Pasqua Hospital, 4101 Dewdney Ave, Regina, SK S4T 7T1. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Michelle Ellis, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome. com TREW Winnie Ruby Trew, aged 86 years of Moose Jaw, SK passed away on Monday, December 7th, 2020. Winnie was born and raised in Moose Jaw. She married Bing Trew on January 16th, 1953 and together they raised 2 children. Winnie was a loving mother, sister and friend to many. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and her 1 sister, and husband, Bing Trew. Winnie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Shelley; son, Larry; 3 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brothers and sisters. She was loved by all. She loved her dancing in life and today shes dancing in heaven with all those who have missed her very much. She will Never be forgotten she will always be remembered and forever loved. Your wings were ready, but my heart was not. Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 1919 ~ Evelyn Stall ~ 2020 With great sadness, we announce that Evelyn Stall, 101, of Medicine Hat Alberta has passed away on Dec 6, 2020. Evelyn was born as, Eva Schwartz on Jan 15, 1919 to parents, Ben and Rose (Beckerman) Schwartz, who arrived from Winnipeg to start a new life together homesteading in Spring Valley SK. Ben had arrived young and penniless from Russia in 1912 with nothing but hope in Canada. The family moved in 1921 to Moose Jaw SK, where Ben set up a scrap metal business, an essential service in Moose Jaw during WW2. During the difficult Depression he supported his family by shoveling coal at 25¢/hr. Evelyn was joined in the family by sister Lillian and brothers, Maurice and Sam. Her interests at an early age were piano, vocal, and volunteering, and their family home at 606 Athabasca St West became an active hub of activity. Evelyn always had remained very active in the Moose Jaw Jewish community, in Hadassah and many fundraising activities. There she married Joel Stall in 1938, was blessed with three sons, and strongly continued her efforts in many support organizations. She worked as a realtor, becoming president of the Real Estate Association, and starting a new fabric business. She stayed active in civic and provincial politics, never hesitating to tell fellow Moose Jaw native Premier Ross Thatcher what was on her mind (or tell anyone else). Evelyn retired to Medicine Hat in 1981, where her parents, brother and his family resided and had operated the Frontier Motel 1956 - 1971. She always remained active in many volunteer organizations, and especially was involved in the hospital and transit commission. She received numerous awards and accolades for her efforts, with the highlight being a wonderful 100th birthday celebration held in May 2019 at the Lodge, kindly organized by Ken Sauer, Colleen Wilson and Mike Hertz. There she stated her objective was to reach one-hundred-and a half, which as always she surpassed. She was instrumental in fundraising for the Medicine Hat Volunteer Center opened in 2000. In 2002 she was a recipient of the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award. In 2006, at age 87 she received a Civic Recognition Award from Medicine Hat after giving 25,000 volunteer hours. All who worked with her knew that she had incredible drive and determination, organizing volunteer luncheons and fundraising events well into her 90’s. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Joel (1962); mother, Rose (1985); father, Ben (1987); brother, Maurice (2003); and sister, Lillian (2020). She is remembered always by her three sons, Lionel of Calgary, Morley of Whistler BC, Alan (Carol) of Naperville IL; brother, Sam of Naples FL; sister-inlaw, Sally of Calgary as well as six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Timothy, Michael, Sarah and Thomas; ten great grand-children, Natalie, Nathan, Olivia, Blake, Charlotte, Alison, David, Benjamin, Amalie and Claire; many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family in Canada and the USA and many friends in Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat. Services are private. The family thanks and greatly appreciates the help and support provided to Mother by the Wellington and River Ridge Senior’s homes, and her wonderful friend and caregiver Verdene Denton, who was a great comfort during these last difficult days. If anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Evelyn, please give to the Medicine Hat and District Health Foundation: https://www.ourhealthfoundation. ca/, Medicine Hat & District Health Foundation 666 - 5th Street SW Medicine Hat, Alberta T1A 4H6. Condolences may be sent to condolences@saamis.com subject heading Evelyn Stall. Funeral arrangements by www.mjhf.org or email mjexpress@sasktel.net Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Dayna Chamberlain General Manager Warmest Wishes for the Season from our Families to Yours’ is what sets us apart

PAGE A30 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 COVID-19 restrictions & Upcoming Events in Moose Jaw The following is a running list of groups, businesses, and organizations that have implemented COVID-19 precautions due to concerns about COVID-19. Moose Jaw Express staff will be updating this list as needed. If you would like your notice or event added to this list, contact us at editor@mjvexpress.com. For information about the status of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, or for more information on symptoms and preventative measures, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Current Public Health Orders: The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently recommending: - residents maintain a minimum of three meters distance when in public; - adhere to hand-washing protocols and sanitation measures in public spaces; - self-monitor for the development of COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 if any appear; - maintain a close household bubble to help reduce the spread of the virus and aid with contact tracing procedures. Face masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces across the province, including fitness facilities and workplace areas not accessible to the public, as of Nov. 27. Public health has also placed a restriction on the number of individuals allowed to gather in private residences at this time, with a cap of five people. Families of more than five may not have any visitors from outside the household. Public venues are limited to a max of 30 people and all sports activities are cancelled for all age groups. Large retails stores, including malls, must limit their capacity to 50 per cent and enhance the expectation of mask use and other mitigation measures. Visitors are also currently not allowed at SHA-operated facilities in the province, with the exception of compassionate care reasons, and masks are required in all areas of SHA facilities. The Vaccine Delivery Plan will begin on Dec. 15 with a pilot phase, before moving on to Phase One in late December for vulnerable priority populations and Phase Two in April for the general public. Changes in Businesses Organizations: & Please be sure to check with individual businesses, organizations and public spaces about specific COVID-19 precautions that they may have in place. Riverside Mission is now accepting food donations and other item donations for the Christmas season. The Cosmo Senior Citizens’ Centre is closed until further notice. Timothy Eaton Gardens is closed for the time being and all activities run by the Moose Jaw & District Seniors Association are cancelled until further notice. Leisure Time Bingo in Moose Jaw is closed until Dec. 17. The provincial Scotties women’s and Tankard men’s curling championships are cancelled. Upcoming Events: Grief Support groups from JonesParkview Funeral Services are moving to Zoom for the time being. For the link to attend any of these groups, contact Della Ferguson at dferguson@sasktel.net. The Moose Jaw Public Library: is still offering virtual programming to the public. Children’s programs also returned in November, registration required. Teen events are hosted on Discord and adult events on Zoom, and the links to join events can be found on the library’s website. Upcoming events include: - Children’s book reading with author Melanie McFarlane on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.; - Digital Dungeons & Dragons on Dec.15 and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.; - Teen Virtual eBook Club on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Moose Jaw Legion: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Moose Jaw lounge hours are now listed as Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Face masks are mandatory. Upcoming activities at the Legion include: - Veteran’s morning coffee: Monday to Friday at 10 a.m.; - curling , darts and shuffleboard currently suspended; - Meat draw fundraisers: Saturdays at 3 p.m. Membership renewal for 2021 is due by Dec. 31. A Christmas fundraiser for the Legion will be drawing on Dec. 18, for a range of penny parade prizes donated by local crafters and businesses. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased by visiting the Legion Lounge at 268 High St W or contacting the Legion at 1 (306) 692-5453. The Moose Jaw & District Seniors Association: is collecting Christmas cards by donation to distribute to seniors in care homes across the city. Cards can be signed or unsigned and dropped off at the office located at Timothy Eaton Gardens. Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery: - Marsha Kennedy: Embodied Ecologies opened on Oct. 9 and remains until Jan. 10. - Moose Jaw Art Guild: Visions 2020 exhibition will be available to view in the lobby from Nov. 27 until Jan. 10. Moose Jaw Cultural Centre: - Jeffery Straker: A Very Prairie Christmas on Dec. 1-2 has been postponed until January; - SELFIE, an exhibition by Sask Terra, is on display in the Mosaic Art Gallery from until Jan. 16. Ticket holders who had purchased tickets for the events above will be contacted. Riverside Mission: The annual Christmas meal at the shelter will be on Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be provided as a take-out meal to go. Knights of Columbus Father Gilpin Council #9760: The annual Keep Christ in Christmas Lighting contest is occurring this year, with judging taking place on Dec.19 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Entry forms are available at mjknights.ca or by contacting Pat Meuse at 1 (306) 692-8111. There is no charge to enter and prizes will be awarded for the top three entries. Humane Society: The annual Santa photos for pets event has been adapted for COVID-19, with pet owners now able to send photos of their pets to be cropped into a photo with Santa for $5. Email photos to outreach@mjhs.ca to take part. Photos with Santa Claus will be returning to the Town n’ Country Mall from Nov. 28 until Dec. 24. Christmas for a Cause from Moose Jaw Families for Change and Heritage Insurance will be at the Town n/ Country Mall on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with volunteers offering gift wrapping by donation to support the Moose Jaw International Medical Mission. A Candle Lighting for Bereaved Parents with Jones-Parkview Funeral Home will take place on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., with an online video online through the funeral homes website, wjjonesandson. com. The video will remain available to watch afterwards. Hockey Harvest Lottery tickets are available to purchase until Dec. 20, from any WHL team website. The grand prize draw will take place on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. Hunger in Moose Jaw is offering a lunch program for students over the Christmas break, with registration required by Dec. 15. Pickup of the lunch bags will be on Dec. 21 between noon and 5 p.m.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, December 16, 2020 • PAGE A31 of moose jaw 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Charm and Character in this Alder Avenue home. Large glassed in front veranda, original woodwork. Spacious living room, large dining room with patio doors to new deck. Cozy den with fireplace. Beautiful oak kitchen, s/s appliances. Finished basement. Garage. Heated workshop! 20x28, 10’ ceiling, overhead door, radiant heat. Lovely 1200sqft bungalow, cozy living room, adjacent dining room, garden doors open to deck overlooking private back yard. Lower level developed. A must to see! Sonya Bitz REALTOR® 631-8471 Lori Keeler REALTOR® 631-8069 Katie Keeler REALTOR® 690-4333 Beth Vance REALTOR® 631-0886 Need Information About Buying Or Selling? Call Us, We’ll Be Glad To Help! Palliser area, renovated bungalow, 3 bedroom on main floor. Galley style eat in kitchen. Sunny living room. Finished basement with family room, den, large storage room, laundry area and bathroom. Fenced tiered yard and garage. Move right in! Extensively renovated 2 storey home with 4 bedrooms. Large foyer, huge living room/dining room. Good size kitchen with new cabinets, appliances included. Basement developed with family room, storage, den and laundry. Move in ready! Big old home waiting for a new family! 3 beds, 2 baths. Large front entry. Hardwood floors throughout most of main floor. Formal dining with patio doors to deck. Large living room opens to den. Basement partially finished. Fenced yard. Moments from the city! Breath taking view! Custom designed home, stunning chef’s kitchen featuring induction range, commercial fridge/freezer duo, pantry pull outs, spacious cabinets and more! Main floor laundry! 3 beds, office, family room and more! Market Place REAL ESTATE McHolm Farm, Baildon 1534 Vaughan St B5 Trailer World Park Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: 13 Crocus Rd into your life! 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK $480,000 Derek McRitchie REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 15 minutes of Moose Jaw 1/4 section, three bedroom house with double attached garage and central air,26’ x 36’ heated shop, a 24’ x 60’ shed with half the floor concrete and a newer 40’ x 64’ pole shed. The farm land is currently rented and the tenant has expressed an interest in continuing to Lease the farm land. The property is located 12 miles south of Moose Jaw on the #2 highway, one mile west. $265,000 From the flooring to the light fixtures and from the shingles to the siding this house has been extensively renovated over the past 5 years Newer fence in the back yard. Newer 24' x 10.6' deck. Driveway has been widened and new sidewalks installed. Single car garage built in 2016. If your looking for a turn key home you need to make arrangements to view this house. $139,900 $279,900 "RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM, INSIDE AND OUT". Seller has spared no expense on this mobile trailer 1176 sq ft of Living space. Floors, walls, Kitchen, Trim, Doors, Lighting, Plumbing has all been done. 3 bed, ample sized kitchen/dining area, Large Living Rm, Full 4pc Bath. Outside has new shingles, soffits and fascia, vinyl siding. Front Patio / Deck as well as an additional deck off the back off the Master Bedroom Patio Doors! Open Concept, updated Kitchen with Island, adjoining Dining Rm, 2 Bedrooms, Full 4pc Bath with updates. Good Sized Living Rm. with fireplace Basement developed with family room, 2 bedrooms & 3 pc bath. Large back yard with concrete patio 60 x 135 ft Lot. Garage is 24 x 30 heated garage and wired for 220. All appliances included. Big driveway! www.moosejawrealestate.net The Legend of the Christmas Tree By: Lucy Wheelock Two little children were sitting by the fire one cold winter's night. All at once they heard a timid knock at the door, and one ran to open it. There, outside in the cold and the darkness, stood a child with no shoes upon his feet and clad in thin, ragged garments. He was shivering with cold, and he asked to come in and warm himself. "Yes, come," cried both the children; "you shall have our place by the fire. Come in!" They drew the little stranger to their warm seat and shared their supper with him, and gave him their bed, while they slept on a hard bench. In the night they were awakened by strains of sweet music and, looking out, they saw a band of children in shining garments approaching the house. They were playing on golden harps, and the air was full of melody. COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL Suddenly the Stranger Child stood before them; no longer cold and ragged, but clad in silvery light. His soft voice said: "I was cold and you took Me in. I was hungry, and you fed Me. I was tired, and you gave Me your bed. I am the Christ Child, wandering through the world to bring peace and happiness to all good children. As you have given to Me, so may this tree every year give rich fruit to you." So saying, He broke a branch from the fir tree that grew near the door, and He planted it in the ground and disappeared. But the branch grew into a great tree, and every year it bore wonderful golden fruit for the kind children. * From "For the Children's Hour," by Bailey and Lewis. Used by permission of the authors and the publishers—Milton Bradley Company. SHREDDING 13 oz premium matte banners in sizes up to 16’ x 50’ without seams • Cross Cut #3 Security • First 25lbs is $15.00 minimum charge • .55¢ per lb after that • $25 local pick up APARTMENTS IN OUR 55+ COMMUNITY CONFIDENTIAL CROSS CUT DESTROYED 32 Manitoba St W • Moose Jaw Express McKenzie Village Apartments (306) 694-1322 Contact: (701) 989-7932 Watfordmckenzie@nlrmanagement.com 118 Foxhills Parkway N, Watford City, ND 58854 32 Manitoba St W • 306-694-1322 • sales@saskpromo.com Mike Botterill 306-631-9663 | Brenda McLash 306-630-5700 | Dave Low 306-631-9201 | Jim Low 306-631-7340 | Jennifer Patterson 306-684-9267 | Ken McDowell 306-631-4624 Marlene Williamson 306-631-7508 | Patricia McDowell 306-631-4188 | Shauna Audette 306-631-0960 | Carmen Davey 306-631-9217 | Julie Davidson 306-631-5099 Larry Mathieson 306-631-1493 | Greg Boyle 306-631-1374 | Twyla Tondevold 306-631-6895 | Chris Harden 306-630-6570 | Kelly Whelan 639-999-0439 1054 Chestnut Ave - $429,000 11 Vimy Ridge Ave - $65,000 REALTY EXECUTIVES MJ www.RealtyExecutivesMJ.com #7 802 2nd Ave NW - $369,900 68 Taylor Cres - $275,000 70 Athabasca St. W. 306-692-7700 (Locally Owned & Operated) 1519 Grandview St W - $279,900 the advantages of working with an