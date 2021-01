Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! • pressure washers • rentals • grasshoppers CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com water requirements: farm and sewer • cabin water • waterbowls 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA FÕ 306.694.1322 Clark’s FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWS” Volume 13, Issue 48 | Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS SALES • SERVICE • INSTALLATION Specialized in Energy Efficient Furnaces Custom Sheet Metal Work We Service ALL Makes and Models THE WEARHOUSE Pic-A-Pant 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw NOW OPEN THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Moose Jaw Art Guild taking over MJMAG lobby with annual exhibition Larissa Kurz Despite an unusual year full of roadblocks, the Moose Jaw Art Guild is getting ready to once again debut a new collection of artwork for the annual fall exhibition. Titled Moose Jaw Art Guild: Visions 2020, the show will feature 13 local artists and around 20 pieces of artwork displayed in the lobby of the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery, for the 53rd year in a row since the MJMAG settled into its building. “[The art gallery building was built for the Centennial [in 1967] as a cultural centre and the city asked the guild for input on what they would like to see, and ever since [the MJMAG] has invited the Art Guild to celebrate an annual show,” said Art Guild president Karen Walpole. “And it’s just wonderful.” Each piece in this year’s show represents a different interpretation of the theme, “visions,” which Walpole said was chosen back in February but ended up fitting quite well with how this year has progressed. “We chose it because it was the start of a new decade, and one person mentioned, ‘What can we foresee in the year 2020?’ Well, nobody foresaw this, but it is a good theme for this year, with what’s happened,” said Walpole. “Some of the [artwork] statements I’ve seen from the artists mention the world has changed so much from COVID-19, there’s so much uncertainty, so many rules and regulations, and I think that is some of the things they were working to getting that idea across in their artwork.” Visions 2020 will open on Nov. 27 and remain on display until Jan. 10, for in-person visitors at the MJMAG. After the opening, the art gallery will be posting all of the artwork on it’s website to allow patrons to take a virtual tour of the exhibition as well. The Moose Jaw Art Guild has been around for over 90 years, bringing together artists in the community to work on their pieces, learn new techniques and discuss art together. Members made the tough decision to suspend their monthly meetings earlier this year due to the pandemic, so being able to host their annual exhibition is both exciting and a great relief. “We weren’t sure whether we’d be able to do it or not, so when we found out we could we were all excited to finally be back to doing something that is normal for us,” said Walpole. “I think it’s just great, to just be able to still keep our name out there and to let people know we’re still doing what we do.” The annual show in November is also a Guild tradition, said Walpole, one that members are happy to keep alive after over 50 years. “I think it means a lot, to just keep that tradition happening here in Moose Jaw, and it would be sensational if we could make it to 100 years [as a Guild],” said Walpole. For more information about Moose Jaw Art Guild: Visions 2020 visit mjmag.ca. To keep up with the Moose Jaw Art Guild or reach out to become a member, check its Facebook page or visit mjartguild.wixsite. com. MLA Lumsden-Morse Constituency lumsdenmorse.mla@sasktel.net Help Support the Salvation army Stocking Fund. 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK

PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Protecting You and Your Family Since 1976 • Health & Travel • Auto • Home, Tenant, Condo • Mobile Home • Recreational Vehicle • Farm • Business • Payment Plans ON SITE PARKING Customers appreciate community commitment of family-owned McKarr’s Furniture Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express McKarr’s Furniture has been a family-owned business for 52 years, a fact that many customers appreciate since they know the company is committed to the community. “That’s what my feedback is,” said store manager Beau McRoberts. Beau’s grandfather Murray and business partner Stan Karrwash started McKarr’s Furniture in 1968 in Brandon, Man. They came up with the business name by mashing together parts of their last names. Murray decided to move the business to Moose Jaw in 1972. The first location was where Ashdown’s Furniture is now, while the second location was in a building where Castle Building Centre is now on High Street West. He then moved the business to Second Avenue Northwest in 1987 after the High Street West building burned down. McKarr’s Furniture continued to operate under Murray before his son Todd took over 13 years ago after the elder McRoberts died. Beau McRoberts, manager of McKarr’s Furniture, stands in the showroom on the main floor of the business. The company has been in operation since 1968 and has operated in Moose Jaw since 1972. Being a local business means McKarr’s supports Moose Jaw regularly and ensures money spent in-store stays in the community, said Beau. It also means the seven employees are committed long-term to their community. The younger McRoberts is a 15-year employee, while both delivery staff have been with the business for a combined 15 years. “We (all) work well together,” Beau said. Selling furniture and home décor does have its challenges and opportunities, which means staff have to watch what is trending in the market, explained Beau. Many furniture companies are from big cities and have access 20114ge0 to different merchandise options than those in smaller centres. “They are a lot more modern and a lot more ahead of us,” he said. However, that doesn’t mean McKarr’s is at a disadvantage. Beau pointed out the Moose Jaw business can bring just as many items as other places, especially since it is part of a larger buying group that can acquire many different products at lower prices. Customers looking for products won’t have a problem navigating the showroom. Products are spread out over three floors that total 15,000 square feet of space. This ensures people can walk the aisles with ease while browsing for a bed, couch, table, or other furniture pieces. Besides home furniture, McKarr’s also sells appliances, something it has done for the past five years. “It’s good customer service, really,” added Beau. “(We) just try to please the small-town (customers).”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A3 COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Diamond K CUSTOM CABINE TS (306) 690-5263 Affordable Custom Made - no particle board Installations & Small Reno’s FREE in home consultations • FREE Estimates 306-690-3040 | cfkostal@hotmail.com • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca like us on ! @mjminutemuffler SNOW REMOVAL Commercial & Residental MONTHLY/YEARLY RATES CALL US FOR A FREE QUOTE Two local companies repeat ratings in top 100 Canadian employers By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express Two companies with Moose Jaw operations are among three Saskatchewan corporations ranked in the top 100 employers in Canada. The list compiled by Mediacorp Canada Inc. lists potash miner K+S Potash Canada and SaskTel as some of the best companies for employees in the country. Both are repeats from last year’s top 100. K+S, owner of a solution potash mine north of Buffalo Pound Lake, operated with three policies that attracted the listing. The company waived an eight hour volunteer commitment by employees to access $300 charitable donations to organizations doing relief work during the pandemic. K+S helps balance employees’ personal lives through a program offering employees 40 hours a year for use in family appointments, elder care or personal time. Employees get help planning for life after work with retirement planning and contributions to a defined contribution pension plan and some phased-in options for transition to retirement. K+S, with two million tonnes annual capacity at the Bethune Mine and at a Vancouver potash terminal, has 445 employees. SaskTel employees are supported by a number of flexible work arrangements — shortened and compressed work weeks, flexible hours, working from home, and an earned days off program. A Helping Our Own People program supports employees whose needs are not addressed by the usual benefit plans with over $800,000 distributed since 1992. Employees also can take part in a six-week voluntary program to address work-life balance and self-care. The Crown Corporation has 2,839 full time employees and 580 part-timers In 2020 SaskTel was one of Canada's top employers for young people, for diversity and for green employers. Employers are assessed on eight criteria from physical workplace to work atmosphere, benefits, vacation communications, training and community involvement. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net Consumer confidence levels in food system higher than ever By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express After experiencing the pandemic, COVID outbreaks among food processors and panic buying, trust in Canada’s food system is at an all-time high. The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity’s annual trust survey shows a jump in consumer confidence. Farmers are rated first in trust overall, first for providing information and for food safety. Scientists and researchers are rated second overall and tie for first in providing information. Grocery stores are rated third overall and for food safety, and second for information while restaurants are rated fourth overall, third for information and sixth for food safety. Federal government agencies are rated fourth overall, third for providing information and second for food safety. Only six per cent have a high level of trust in politicians. Canadians who think the food system is headed in the right direction are at an alltime high with a 12 point increase to 47 per cent from last year. In 2016, only 30 per cent believed the food system was going in the right direction. Only one in six felt the food system was headed in the wrong direction, down from one in five in 2016. More Canadians under age 55 feel the system is headed down the wrong aisle. Attitudes have changed with concern about antibiotics use in animals falling to 37 per cent from 48 per cent five years ago. Concern about drug residues in animals has declined to 35 per cent from 45 per cent. Respondents praised the food industry response to COVID-19 with nearly nine in 10 saying the system will ensure availability of healthy food. Worries have increased about food affordability, the economy, federal deficit, and unemployment taking big jumps by up to 10 per cent. Fifty-one per cent have less money during the pandemic to buy food. Sustainability — food options and industry practices that address the environment —are important. Main issues of worry are cost of food, 56 per cent; the economy, 55 per cent; keeping healthy food affordable, 53 per cent; safety of imported food, 51 per cent; federal deficit, 50 per cent; and food safety, Moose Jaw building permits up despite housing collapse By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express The value of building permits issued by city hall was up 16 per cent to the end of October. The city had issued 255 permits worth $27.6 million — an increase of $3.8 million over that period in 2019. Increased permit values occurred despite the collapse of new single-family residences which has dropped by one half. Year-to-date the city has issued permits for 13 houses worth $4.33 million compared with 27 valued at $10.1 million last year. Two house permits worth $588,000 were issued in October with five worth $1.4 million issued in October of last year. During October major building permits included $124,000 for a storage building at Extendicare on Coteau Street West; $100,000 for alterations to the Texas Refinery Corp. building at 960 Home Street West; $12,900 for offices at 48 Hochelaga Street West; $17,800 for an office at 340 High Street West; $25,000 for a retail outlet at 118 River Street West; and $32,000 for a retail outlet at 48 High Street West. Four demolition permits were issued. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net 45 per cent. Fifty-five per cent actively seek food items with less packaging while 47 per cent hunt for food with less impact on the environment. Two-thirds seek information on nutritious and healthy food with 42 per cent checking food safety. Just over one in three look for information about sustainable food production and plant-based meat alternatives. Two in five get information by googling, with about one in three using websites, or health care providers. The survey included 2,903 people from across Canada in August. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net OPENING SOON

PAGE A4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Publisher: Robert Ritchie - rob@mjvexpress.com Editor: Joan Ritchie - editor@mjvexpress.com Sales: Wanda Hallborg - sales@mjvexpress.com Bob Calvert - sales@mjvexpress.com Gladys Baigent-Therens - Sales2@mjvexpress.com Steve Seida - Special Sales Thank you to all the contributing writers, without your time and support, the paper would not look the same. Send your stories, events and pictures to; Joan Ritchie Ron Walter Joyce Walter editor@mjvexpress.com Jason Antonio Larissa Kurz Randy Palmer Dr. Steven Heidinger Wanda Smith Saskatchewan people have a lot of heart and endurance, something that all of us need at this time of the year, especially in the continuous conundrum of covid. The weather’s cold; it’s dark when we get up and it’s dark when we go home at the end of the day; all we hear about are the number of covid cases increasing across the country, Joan Ritchie while many social outings are again EDITOR regulated by restrictions so individuals are encouraged to stay home with just their immediate household. The list of don’ts far outweighs the list of do’s leading us down a pathway to the blues. This too shall pass. Now is the time to get a little perspective… In all that is negative and dark, we as Saskatchewanians are resilient and have the potential to see the possibility of a silver-lining at the edge of the dark clouds. It’s there… I saw a clip recently of actor Michael J. Fox that encouraged me to encourage you to “buck-up” and change your focus. Most probably know that he has lived with Parkinson disease since his diagnosis in 1991. Through the struggles of this disease he has pushed through a public career and made it work; his life has flourished despite the circumstances, for the most part anyways. He has even admitted that living with Parkinson disease has dragged him down on occasion but this one nugget of inspiration he shared is worth some consideration. He was asked how he managed to push through the emotionally draining hard times enduring this debilitating disease; he said, “Gratitude with feed your optimism.” It takes a big person on the inside to see the cup half-full when it’s much easier to focus on a cup half-empty. No matter how hard we feel we have it now in our bubbles, there is much to be thankful for. Many others have it much worse than we do with huge obstacles to overcome, as well as surviving the pandemic. Even in things we take for granted it is possible to be thankful. In a day, there is both daylight and dark. We can be thankful for the daytime sunshine and also for the night, a time to lay our heads to rest and rejuvenate our bodies. For tho’ it is cold outside, we can be thankful for the warmth indoors. Some of us may be alone but we don’t have to be lonely; we can be thankful for the people around us even if they aren’t in our presence, with 20th century technology: texting, facetime, and even an old fashioned phone call. Even if finances are tough and it’s hard to put bread on the table, there are places to go where people provide sustenance: Riverside Mission; Hunger in Moose Jaw; Salvation Army; some churches in Moose Jaw, and there are many others who do care enough to feed the hungry. The list could go on and on if we would just focus a little more on being grateful. It is in being grateful for what we have that will help build our perspective to becoming more optimistic in these tough times. Chin up! The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The contents of this publication are the property of the Moose Jaw Express. Reproduction of any of the contents of this publication, including, but without limiting the generality of the following: photographs, artwork and graphic designs, is strictly prohibited. There shall be no reproduction without the express written consent of the publisher. All ads in the Moose Jaw Express are published in good faith without verification. The Moose Jaw Express reserves the right to refuse, classify, revise or censor any ads for any reason in its sole discretion. This paper may include inaccuracies or errors. The Moose Jaw Express does not under any circumstances accept responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise of any ads or messages in any of the publications editions. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. Festival of Words hosting raffle offering “COVID coping kits” as prizes Larissa Kurz The Saskatchewan Festival of Words is back in action with a month with a handful of events, including the new COVID Coping Kit Raffle currently up for grabs. The raffle is the COVIDsafe replacement for the Festival’s usual wine night fundraiser and features three prizes available to win when the final draw is made on Dec. 15. "We decided to do the raffle this year because we obviously couldn't do our in-person wine fundraiser that we obviously do, and we still wanted to have a fundraiser," said operations manager Amanda Farnel. "And so we thought the easiest The first place prize in the Festival of Words upcoming raffle includes over a dozen way to do this for every- bottles of wine and books from guest authors featured in past years of the literary one would be to have a event. (supplied) raffle, and we were able to get all the prizes donated and sponsored." The first-place prize is 13 bottles of wine and a dozen books, curated by the Festival of Words staff, in addition to two wine glasses, a wine rack and a corkscrew to properly enjoy the prize. Second place features a prize basket that includes liqueur, a blanket, a candle, a colouring book and more, while third place will take home two bottles of wine, two books and two wine glasses. All of the raffle prizes are meant to help the winners fill their time in the coming winter months, as the pandemic and the cold weather continue. As well, most of the books included in the prize packs are also from authors featured in past years of the Festival. "Everyone is staying home right now, and we thought it would be really good if we could give away something that people could use for Christmas gifts, or just something to make it through the rest of the year," said Amanda. "We thought books and wine would be a great pairing and we thought it would be a great way to familiarize people with what we do and who we bring in [to the Festival.]” Tickets for the raffle are $10 or 3 for $20 and can only be purchased in-person with cash at the Festival of Words office in the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre, available any Friday up until the draw date. All of the items have been donated by local businesses, according to the Festival’s Facebook page, and proceeds from the raffle will go back towards the non-profit organization to help with programming and planning future events. Sask. legislature returning to session Nov. 30 with COVID-19 protocols Larissa Kurz Premier Scott Moe has announced that Legislative Assembly will be returning to session on Nov. 30 for the first time since the provincial election. The election of the Speaker will be the first item on the agenda, followed by the Throne Speech from the Lieutenant Governor in the afternoon. The sitting will last for two weeks, focusing on debate and passage of the Throne Speech and the introduction of new legislation addressing the Saskatchewan Party’s campaign promises. “Our government has received a new mandate from the people of Saskatchewan and I know all MLAs on both sides of the House are looking forward to getting into the Assembly and debating the important issues facing our province,” said Moe, in a press release. “Of course, our immediate focus will be on managing through the ongoing pandemic - keeping Saskatchewan people safe while keeping our economy open and working toward a strong recovery.” The Assembly will see some physical changes, said the press release, as it has been rearranged to account for proper physical distancing between members and plexiglass shields have been installed on members’ desks. Members will also be required to wear masks, following the recent public health order that went into effect today, and officials are still discussing whether a maximum capacity limit will be enforced. Truth Shopping Submitted by Marc Legare The internet allows you to shop for just about anything One study states that 1 glass a day for women and 2 from cars to finding a wife or husband. That can be a dan- glasses per day for men is moderate. Another claims 2 gerous thing, because you can also shop for truth. glasses for women and men. Yet another expert says up I like a glass of wine from time to time. Yet I am con- to 10 units of alcohol a day will not harm you (10 units is cerned about its health benefits. So, I do as so many of us about 5 glasses). And still others say alcohol is unhealthy, do in our modern internet age, I go looking on the web period. You get the point. to find out what the experts and "the science" has to say So what do we do with such vast and differing informaabout wine and its consumption. tion? There is only one thing to do... truth shop! And beNot as simple as it sounds. Like so many things today, ing human, with a variety of differing facts and opinions there is conflicting data, expert disagreement, and a wide at our disposal, we choose the ones that we want to be range of studies with differing results. If you start going true, not necessarily the ones that may actually be true. down that path, or almost any rabbit hole looking for an- In other words, the internet is fertile ground and a tool for swers to a particular question, you’ll find you get more us to use in order to garner a truth that supports what we information than you bargained for. want that truth to be. Many studies show that moderate wine consumption is Of course, I do not truth shop myself; I just witness othgood for you. It contains anti-oxidants, is good for your ers do so. heart and has several other benefits. Other studies sug- But lucky for me, as I write this article I pour my second gest that this is not the case. (and final) glass of wine this evening. After all, studies Using the wine consumption example, most studies use conclusively show that a glass or 2 of wine a day is good the term "moderate" consumption. Ok, what is moderate? for you. Oh…oh! I should not have asked that question.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A5 Tom Lukiwski Report MP Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan Do you remember the early days after Justin Trudeau was elected? There was all that talk about “sunny ways”, “transparency”, Tom Lukiwski “Canada is back” and so forth. MP Moose Jaw-Lake It appears that the Canada that Centre-Lanigan Trudeau has taken us back to is the era of corruption under the Liberal government of the 1990s, as unveiled by the Gomery Inquiry. Unethical behaviour, it seems, is baked into the DNA of the Liberal Party of Canada. Almost from the outset of the current Liberal government, Justin Trudeau has gotten his hand caught in the cookie jar in ways that have earned him rebukes from the Ethics Commissioner. First, there was his taxpayer-paid family vacation to the private island of his close personal friend, the Aga Khan. Next he tried to pressure then-Attorney General Judy Wilson-Raybould into quashing a criminal prosecution against his corporate friends at SNC-Lavalin. Most recently, as we all know, he was censured for awarding an over $900 million contract to the WE Charity, an organization with close ties to the Trudeau family and which has previously paid speakers’ fees to Trudeau family members. You could be forgiven for thinking that the WE scandal is over because the federal Liberals have done everything to avoid further scrutiny and to make the public forget that Justin Trudeau has been caught in a blatant conflict-of-interest ethics breach – the depths of which have yet to be discovered. First, at the end of the summer Trudeau prorogued Parliament, effectively suspending the Ethics Committee’s scrutiny of Liberal corruption. When Parliament resumed and the opposition members of the Ethics Committee tried to revive the investigation, the Liberal members filibustered the committee to prevent it coming to a vote. When the opposition parties tried to establish a special committee specifically to investigate the WE scandal, Trudeau threatened a snap election. Supported by the NDP (who are too broke to fight another election), they voted against the special committee. In the latest twist, when the Ethics Committee ordered the release of documents related to all public speaking fees Trudeau has collected, the public speakers’ agency that represents Trudeau claimed that five years worth of documents about Trudeau’s speaking engagements had been destroyed. Given all the efforts the Liberals have made to avoid further scrutiny, it appears that there is still much more to this story to be revealed. The Conservative Opposition will not rest until we get to the bottom of this scandal and hold the Liberals and Justin Trudeau to account for their corrupt and unethical actions. Tom Lukiwski, Member of Parliament for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan #1 - 54 Stadacona Street W, New data shows Saskatchewan spending trends heading into holidays Motorcycles, bicycles hot items heading into Christmas spending Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Maybe it’s a love of the great outdoors, maybe it’s because it’s a safe activity in the era of COVID-19, maybe it’s just how things are going these days. Whatever the reason may be, people in Saskatchewan and across Canada really enjoyed their two-wheel transportation throughout the fall, to the point that sales figures for bicycles and motorcycles saw the highest jump across all categories through the month of October. According to the Moneris payment processing company, motorcycle dealers in the province - of which there are four in Moose Jaw - broke a new record for October sales with an 84 per cent increase compared to last year’s volume. Overall in Canada, 22 per cent more motorcycles and accessories were sold in the month. Bicycle shops and services, meanwhile, also hit a record high across the country, seeing a 51 per cent increase over last October. As an overall category, household items continue to dominate and have seen a 20 per cent sales increase. Perhaps fueled by COVID lockdowns and a little too much familiarity with quirks of older items, appliances lead the household category with 27 per cent growth, followed by furniture at 20 per cent, and, interestingly enough, fireplace stores at 22 per cent greater volume. The beautiful fall weather in the area also led to golf courses seeing a boost of 44 per cent sales volume, while boat dealers sold 32 percent more watercraft and recre- Maybe it’s being outdoors in the era of COVID-19, or just the love of the open road, but motorcycle dealers saw a huge boost in October sales in Saskachewan. (Getty Images) ational utility vehicles saw a 26 percent increase in sales - more indication of more outdoor activity. That also includes gardening and the like, which increased by 38 per cent. The Moneris report also included information as to when holiday spending can be expected to hit its highest point, and it should come as no surprise: Black Friday, taking place this year on Nov. 27, the day after American Thanksgiving and the now-traditional start of Christmas shopping season. The event sees businesses, especially big box retailers, offer large discounts on a massive number of items and has become one of the must-do shopping days on the calendar. Prior to 2019, the largest shopping day in Canada was the Friday before Christmas; Black Friday surpassed that day last year. While year-to-year sales volumes were down heading into November, a steady uptick has been seen since and could indicate holiday shopping has started earlier which Moneris found through a survey was exactly what 16 per cent of Canadians planned to do. Based on ongoing data, Black Friday and Cyber Monday will again be the highest dates of sales for businesses this year. That’s led to Moneris recommending a focus on sales during that weekend, with an opportunity to ‘leverage e-commerce as the holiday season approaches and more Canadians are shopping online’. Check out insights.moneris.com/business-matters/holiday-spend-trends-for-2020 for more information on what spending could look like as Christmas approaches. COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL NOW BOOKING AFTERHOURS 30 minute Private Shopping maximum of 4 per group must book an appointment Open until 8:00pm on Thursday and Fridays Please wear a mask as per Saskatchewan Government orders SHREDDING • Cross Cut #3 Security • First 25lbs is $15.00 minimum charge • .55¢ per lb after that • $25 local pick up CONFIDENTIAL CROSS CUT DESTROYED Gifts galore from ceiling to floor 26 Main St. N. • 306-692-9955 32 Manitoba St W • Moose Jaw Express (306) 694-1322

PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Modern Mattress expands to open new location in Moose Jaw Larissa Kurz Saskatchewan-based company Modern Mattress arrived in Moose Jaw, and co-owner Jordan Schenler is excited to be serving the south central portion of the province even further. The Moose Jaw location opened at the beginning of October to a positive response, said Schenler. The new storefront is the second location for the Yorkton-based business, which began in 2014 as a venture from two hometown entrepreneurs. Schenler said that Moose Jaw felt like a natural expansion for the small business, and all of the right chips just fell into place to welcome Modern Mattress to town. “It’s a good location, we liked the building, we like the landlord. We like the development that’s going on here [and] we’ve had our eye on the Moose Jaw market for a while,” said Schenler. “We’re here so that everybody in the south, in the surrounding area and in Moose Jaw don’t have to go to Regina or other bigger cities to get products and services that we carry.” Modern Mattress has all of the sleep essentials, said Schenler, from mattresses of all sizes to the sheets that go on them, and everything in between — frames, head- Modern Mattress co-owner Jordan Schenler is excited to expand the Yorkton-based business with a second store location now open in Moose Jaw. boards, box springs, pillows and so on. That includes all of the major brands that people recognize, like Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Tempur-Pedic and more. “There’s a lot of different mattresses and brands and products nowadays, all different kinds of sleep systems and support systems, and a lot of people don’t know what’s going to be best for them,” said Schenler. “We’ve got the knowledge and the experience in that to really help people find better sleep, more than just a new mattress.” The company also offers a variety of services, including free delivery and setup within 100 kilometres of the store location as well as the free removal of old mattresses and box springs upon delivery. Every bed comes with a 100-night trial period, during which customers can exchange the mattress for a better fit. With a warehouse on-location at the store, customers are also treated to a wide range of mattress options available to bring home immediately. “We’ve got the knowledge and the experience in that to really help people find better sleep, more than just a new mattress.” -Jordan Schenler “We have beds for every budget, so we sell from the lowest price point in town to the most expensive and everything in between, [and] we can usually work with people on whatever budget they want to find them something they’ll be happy with,” said Schenler. “And we stock tons of inventory [in the warehouse] so at any given time, we can generally find something very quickly.” Schenler and the staff are more than prepared to help customers find what they’re looking for when they stop by the store, and that dedication is about more than just stocking plenty of products. As a small, locally owned business, Schenler said the personable and knowledgeable customer service that The showroom has a number of different bed options for customers to peruse, with even more in the attached on-location warehouse. Modern Mattress provides is a real point of pride for him. “It's our service that sets us apart,” said Schenler. “We really do take pride in the way we treat people and connect with our clients.” The Yorkton-based company is excited to join the business community in Moose Jaw, and Schenler said the city has been very welcoming since they opened. For both Modern Mattress locations here and in Yorkton, being a part of the community is an important aspect of being a local business, which is why the company is always looking to connect with their community and support local charities wherever they can. “We’re a small business that is growing, so our team’s growing with us, and we’re really proud of what we’ve done. Opening multiple locations was not something that was in the cards for us not too long ago, and we decided to take this step and we’re excited for the opportunity,” said Schenler. “Moose Jaw seems like a good place to do business, and we’re looking forward to trying our best to make an impact in the community.” Modern Mattress is located at 27B McKenzie Lane and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A7 Proudly Independent Locally Owned and Operated 268 Mulberry Lane Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, S6J 1N1 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com Brian Rodwell Al Rossler Ernie Schock Rod Brisbin Outgoing Saskatchewanderer looks back on unusual year of “exploring” province’s gems Larissa Kurz For the tenth anniversary year of the provincial Saskatchewanderer program, Leah Mertz faced an unusual and unpredictable hurdle in her quest to highlight tourism gems in Saskatchewan — in the form of an international pandemic. “Everything came to a screeching halt in mid-March and everyone was staying home, and that included me,” said Mertz, about the initial months of COVID-19 and the spring lockdown, which happened just weeks after she took the title of Saskatchewanderer. “It was kind of a lighthearted thing — I got renamed as the ‘sofa-wanderer,’ which was kind of fun but also just trying to make the best out of having this job to wander to also being stuck at home.” Where usually Mertz would have been putting on some miles in the official Saskatchewanderer vehicle this spring, instead she had to get creative in how she chose to showcase some of the more interesting parts of the province through social media and blog posts. Mertz instead turned to posting pictures and videos from her home, trying out things like virtually hosted yoga classes and ordering takeout from interesting restaurants in her home city of Saskatoon. She even reconnected with some of the adventures that past Wanderers have had over the last decade of the program. “We’re ten years into this program and they’ve gone to hundreds of places, at this point, so I was able to kind of throwback and share some of the things they had done,” said Mertz. “I’ve lived all over Canada and there’s literally nothing else like [the Saskatchewanderer]. It’s so unique to here.” Later in the summer, she did have the opportunity to finally do some safe travelling of her own, and of course, there were some highlights that stood out — like the well-known but sometimes not fully appreciated Cypress Hills. “I hadn’t really embraced or explored that place enough to appreciate how amazing it is, so Cypress Hills felt like a hidden gem even though it's a classic place,” said Outgoing Saskatchewanderer Leah Mertz faced some unusual circumstances as she explored the province’s diverse tourism landscape this year, but she certainly enjoyed the challenge. (supplied) Mertz, who stayed in a townhouse at the resort. “I was able to properly keep to myself but also enjoy nature, get out of the bubble of the city life and do some skiing. And, you know, anytime snow is falling down in Cypress, it’s just like a winter wonderland.” She also remembers a trip to Estevan before the pandemic measures came into place, which she thought really highlighted how different things have become since then. But looking at how important the “shop local” mentality has become this year, Mertz also felt that the Saskatchewanderer program might play an even more pertinent role in promoting the at-home possibilities in the future. “I think people have every right to be hesitant, like ‘why do we need a Saskatchewanderer right now?’ when everyone should be staying home and I understand that completely,” said Mertz. “But I think this program is all about highlighting local and showing ways people can support, whether that’s even just giving a follow on a Facebook page. It's not even about travelling. Sometimes it's just about raising awareness of these amazing places that we have, and I think that’s really going to be the focus for next year.” Mertz is concluding her year as the program’s touring personality, wrapping up an experience that she feels was an incredible learning opportunity. “I’ve lived all over Canada and there’s literally nothing else like [the Saskatchewanderer]. It’s so unique to here.” -Leah Mertz “I’ve definitely learned a lot, personally, and it's an amazing job,” said Mertz. “It’s very difficult to feel like you’re representing your whole province, and I know I came up short in some ways, but I really tried to keep an open mind [and] I learned to appreciate what we have here, especially with travel being limited this year.” While the circumstances during her tenure didn’t lend themselves to as much video production as Mertz was hoping, she did feel challenged and engaged with the position — in a good way. “It did become really challenging and it was honestly kind of tough to adapt to more photo posts, because doing video productions at this time was just a little bit more multilayered with the safety precautions,” said Mertz. There was also an emotional aspect this year that Mertz didn’t expect, especially interacting with so many local businesses and attractions during a tough spell for tourism. “Talking and interacting with businesses that are struggling, I obviously wasn’t prepared for that [and] I wish I could give them all exposure because they deserve it,” said Mertz. As a naturally adventurous soul, Mertz said she went into the position hoping for one more unique adventure that would make use of her background in freelance content creation, and the program certainly delivered. “This just felt like the perfect amalgamation of video production and social media and photography, so I was just like, ‘okay, I think I’ll be up for one last adventure and then I’ll just be tired in my thirties,’” joked Mertz. “It has definitely taught me so much about what I can offer on social media and keeping it real, and it’s been a huge thing I’m thankful for and despite it being an odd and interesting year, I think it was sort of a unique time to be the Wanderer.” Currently, the program is looking to name someone new to take on the mantle of Saskatchewanderer for 2021, with applications open until Dec. 10 online at saskatchewanderer.ca. For the next Wanderer, Mertz had just a little advice from her — admittedly unprecedented — experience. “I’m super excited to see who takes over and there’s going to be a huge need to show people what they can support in their own backyards,” said Mertz. “I think as long as they stay true to their own style and be themselves, they can give people a really good appreciation for what we have here. I’m excited to pass it on.” 3 Oil and Filter Services and over $500 in FREE service and savings $119.95 with coupon till Dec 10th 2020 306-691-0080 888 Main Street N CAR CARE CLUB CARD Now till Dec 24th SAVE 75% OFF Auto Service

PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 CE N T R E Moose Jaw Looking for a unique Christmas Gift? I have several art pieces ready or I can custom make one. Call Today! Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw OLLISION OH TERRY SENT US ANOTHER THANK YOU CARD! Don’t let Wild Life get your ride bent out of shape... Call Terry he’ll get it looking like new! All Workmanship Guaranteed! Journeyman Staffed! All Makes and Models! We are the Frame Straightening Specialists 48-5TH AVE NE Just off Manitoba Expressway 306-693-DENT (3368) • mjcollision@sasktel.net 30 Super B units to haul your grain, liquid or granular ferti lizer. Pilot truck for machinery hauling. Call K elly (306) 693- 1284 or (306) 63 1-1202 email ckdispat ch@sask tel.net B ox 1388 Moose J aw S ask . S6H-4R3 Pastors for Salvation Army feel at home after four months here Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Cadets Lester and Almeta Ward have been pastors for the Salvation Army in Moose Jaw and Assiniboia for almost four months and have acquired many positive experiences in that short time. The couple arrived in Moose Jaw on Aug. 17 and have felt at home ever since, Lester said recently. They are still learning about many of the organization’s various projects, including Christmas initiatives such as the Stocking Fund and the Kettle Campaign. While they have been involved in similar fundraising campaigns, they have not done anything like the Stocking Fund. “For Almeta and I ‌ our heart yearns and longs to meet the needs of those people that are suffering, either from a need of food (or) children (needing) toys,â€? he continued. The Wards helped serve more than 6,800 lunches from mid-March to Thanksgiving in October to support Riverside Mission after the latter organization adjusted operations due to the pandemic. After acquiring the ability, Riverside then began serving lunches again the day after Thanksgiving. Ward acknowledged that the Salvation Army serving lunches during the pandemic was a temporary measure, and it would have to hand it back eventually, but it was still tough. Cadet Almeta Ward and Cadet Lester Ward have been the new core officers and pastors for Salvation Army Moose Jaw and Assiniboia for almost four months and have enjoyed their time here. File photo “I feel like there’s been a piece of me taken away because I really enjoyed the opportunity to connect with those folks, serve a hot meal, be available (and) have a conversation,â€? Ward said. “My wife and I are very passionate about being there and providing hope and provide a sense of peace during the Christmas season and all year through ‌ .â€? The Wards’ goal is to help make Moose Jaw one of the best places to live, he added. They have lived here for nearly four months and feel at home. The Wards hail from St. John’s, NL. They began a twoyear training program with the Salvation Army in Winnipeg in 2019 when they were asked to take an early appointment to fill the vacant Moose Jaw positions. “We fit in very well,â€? he chuckled. Working at the downtown office and the church has been a great experience and is something Ward wouldn’t ever give, he remarked. The couple felt connected almost as soon as they arrived. Their 32 staff — similar to an extended family — made them feel welcome and at home. “We love them. We appreciate them (and) they work hard. And not only that, but to get a sense and a feel of the need outside our front door here in downtown Moose Jaw, we know we are where God wants us to be,â€? added Ward. “We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus.â€? After finishing their training, the Wards will be ordained and commissioned as lieutenants in June. They hope to continue their journey in Moose Jaw for many years and want to remain here for as long as possible. BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express H&R Real Estate Trust bears placing on investor watch list Real estate investment trusts have been hammered by the pandemic with those owning significant amounts of Alberta properties getting hammered even harder. The H&R REIT used to be a darling recommendation by analysts, especially when the Bow Tower in Calgary, leased largely to Encana, now Ovintiv, was built and leased following the oil patch crash. Price of units in the $14 billion asset company with holdings in office, retail, residential and industrial properties, fell off the cliff when the pandemic came. The price fell from around $22 to $7.39, recovering to a recent $11.99. Third quarter results issued early in November indicated 95 per cent of rents collected in October, up from 90 per cent earlier this year. Retail properties, which include a number of Sobeys Humane Society Pet of the Month Val Val is a 2-3 year old spayed female. This girl is sweet as the day is long. She has stolen the hearts of all the MJHS staff. Our Val does suffer from chronic upper respiratory which can be contagious to other cats. We NoBook Store believe her symptoms will AppwoinOpen by tment! subside once she is settled into a loving home. A home where she is the only cat would be perfect for her. If you would like to adopt Val please go to our website at www.mjhs.ca and click the Adopt tab, then Adoption Process, then scroll to Cat Adoption Application. We look forward to receiving your application. Thank you for your support! stores, are of concern. The REIT expects the 136 stores leased by companies that are restructuring due to the pandemic will shrink to 89 units. About 39 per cent of the 13.4 million square feet of property is retail with 44 per cent in offices, 16 per cent in U.S. residential and six per cent in industrial sites. The monthly distribution yields a handsome 5.8 per cent at current prices with payouts at 49 per cent of available funds making the distribution’s future relatively safe. The trust has several developments that will soon build cash flow. In the United States, the REIT has spent $577 million of a $679 million U.S. investment in residential properties. In Ontario the trust has spent $82 million of a $146 million industrial park development. Net asset value, if the company were to break up, is $22.11 a unit, about twice the price. H&R has some clouds overhanging the company and the future price. The contract by Ovintiv for about two million square feet in the Bow Tower expires in a year. Ovintiv changed its name from Encana and moved headquarters to the United States. BLACK FRIDAY SPECIALS NOV 26-30 For more info contact the Humane Society (306)692-1517 www.mjhs.ca Re-leasing that space in today’s energy climate will be difficult. The trust has $1.9 billion owing in mortgages with $833 million of that due for renewal in 2021. Any upward shift in interest rates would hurt the bottom line. A return to a second full-scale pandemic lockdown would reduce income and the unit price. This investment trust might be of interest to patient investors willing to collect the nice yield while they wait for the price to recover. Or they might investigate the two convertible debenture issues by H&R. In any case, it deserves to be on the watch list. CAUTION: Remember when investing, consult your adviser and do your homework before buying any security. Bizworld does not recommend investments. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. • Sat, Nov 28 - Agribition Commercial Cattle Exhibitor’s Sale, 1:00pm • Sat, Dec 5 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Thurs, Dec 10- Simmsational PB Simmental Sale, 1:00pm • Sat, Dec 12 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Tues, Dec 15 - Blair’s Commercial R/B AngusX Heifers, 1:00pm • Thurs, Dec 17- Anderson Customer’s Bred Heifers, 1:00pm Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. Bring this coupon & save 15% off any regular priced item. OFFER ENDS NOV 30, 2020 1251 Main St North • 306.691.0495 Prices in effect from November 26-30th, 2020 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495 In Business since 1968!

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A9 NOVEMBER SPECIALS: Honour the memory of a loved one with a memorial gift to support the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. (306) 694-0373 • www.mjhf.org MON: TUES: WED: THURS: FRI: $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure $20 Off 60/80 Minute Pedicure 25% Off All Waxing $99 60 Minute Facials (including Dermaplaning) All Month long...Henna Brow $45 and Lash Lift & Tint $60 plus tax! (306) 692-1012 341 Stadacona St E Moose Jaw, SK www.saharaspa.ca TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express PBO finds federal debt sustainable but not provincial/municipal debt levels Deficit spending by the federal government has some taxpayers concerned, a concern that grew with pandemic spending, and festered with plans for a guaranteed basic income. The concerns were heightened by the new Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland when by Ron Walter she gave a speech recently on government priorities. She said the federal government “will spend what it takes to support individuals and businesses through the pandemic” as part of priorities for economic recovery. That is understandable. Not following through with pandemic assistance would waste all the spending up to now. Freeland’s next comment that addressing the debt will come later no doubt concerns many voters. Canada ran a $170 billion deficit in the five months ended in August on 29 per cent reduction in revenues and a near doubling of spending. The federal government has projected a $343 billion defi- cit for the year ended March 31, 2021. Where does the country go from here? A report by the independent Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) released in early November indicates current expenditures are sustainable, assuming no new programs or extension of the pandemic measures are introduced. The PBO predicts that Canada’s debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product will remain below the 2019 level in the long term. The federal government has room to increase taxes by $19 billion a year and stabilize debt to 28 per cent of GDP. Anything over 30 per cent is considered high, although the United States debt to GDP ratio will be 98 per cent by the end of this year. However subnational debt — provincial, municipal and indigenous government — is not sustainable in the PBO’s eyes. The PBO estimates tax increases amounting to $12 billion are needed to stabilize these debt levels. Otherwise, the prediction is that subnational debt will run to half of GDP by 2088. Rising health care costs will push up spending by provinces. Canada’s proportion of seniors will go from 26.4 per cent to 46 per cent by 2094. The consequent pressure on the Canada Pension Plan places the plan in a modestly unsustainable position needing $1.3 billion in reduced benefits or in higher contributions. Canada’s deficit by this big picture does not seem insurmountable. The picture changes when you add a basic guaranteed income to the scenario. In a separate study the PBO analyzes the impact of a guaranteed income. Depending on which of three scenarios is implemented the basic guaranteed income would cost taxpayers between $30.5 billion and $74.1 billion a year and would increase after that. Paying for that program would take tax increases of 1.6 per cent of GFDP to 3.9 per cent. Currently federal taxes take about 30 per cent of GDP, so taxes need to increase between five per cent and 16 per cent to pay for a basic guaranteed income. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Recovery of cow calf market still an unknown: analyst By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Calf prices “are not that far off last fall,” according to market analyst Ann Wasko of Gateway Livestock Exchange. Prices during the fall run of calves on the market dropped and then recovered some, she told Real Agriculture in an interview. Auction sale postings from the Assiniboia Livestock Auction show the average price for 600 to 650 pound steers started in Sept. 8 at $2.03 a pound, declining to $1.87 by mid-October, retracing to $2.01 by early November and falling to $1.98 by Nov.14. The price volatility reflects demand from feedlot operators looking at their bottom lines and the backlog of cattle in the supply chain. Packing plants have “done a super job’’ with 57,000 head monthly put through at 23 per cent above average. But average weights weigh on the supply. Recent average weights of 969 pounds are 21 pounds above last year. “We have a lot of cattle to clear through and each one is getting bigger.” Wasko said it will be interesting to see how many cattle feedlots buy as winter approaches with higher feed costs. However supply will be reduced in the coming weeks as the heavy fall marketings decline. Grains, oilseed price outlooks improved: FCC By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express AGRIMART EXPRESS Farmers can look for higher prices in corn, canola, spring wheat, soybeans and barley this fall according to a Farm Credit Canada analysis. The analysis by FCC principal economist Craig Klemmer suggests canola prices will hit $520 a tonne in the next six months, up from $443. Spring wheat should hit $256 a tonne, up from $227 with grain corn at $217, up a mere $2 a tonne. Soybeans will jump $50 to $494 a tonne. Yellow peas should increase $4 to $267 a tonne. Durum wheat is forecast to drop $3 to $271 a tonne while feed barley will go down $9 to $228 a tonne. The analysis notes that a second wave of the pandemic will make recovery of the Canadian economy slower. World GDP is expected to contract by 4.4 per cent this year but China is expected to grow 1.9 per cent with 8.2 per cent growth in 2021. Growth in China could support demand for grains and oilseeds. Lentil and pea prices will depend on India reducing import tariffs. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Beef demand from the food service industry has declined but retail demand from consumers cooking more at home has nicely offset the lower food service needs. As Canadian packers focused on killing young cattle, exports of cows to the United States have increased with these exports up 33 per cent year to date “but even it’s not necessarily keeping pace and (cow) cull prices are down.” Cow prices hanging around 70 cents a pound are at the lowest level since 2012. Exports of beef product, needed to clear the backlog, are down in two key markets with six per cent less to the United States and 24 per cent less to Japan. Beef cutout prices (boxed beef) in the United States have increased indicating demand for beef is still strong, but the U.S. has its own backlog of fed cattle to clear. “It’s unknown as to where we go from here,” she said. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net

PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Mental health group launches new program thanks to $1M donation Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) has introduced a new initiative to help people improve their psychological health, with the program made possible through a $1-million donation from Bell’s Let’s Talk campaign. BounceBack is a free guided self-help program that effectively helps adults and youths over age 15 manage low mood, mild to moderate depression, anxiety, stress or worry. Through telephone coaching and skill-building workbooks, participants can customize their program, learn to overcome their symptoms and improve their mental well-being, a news release explained. More than 19,000 people have completed the program, with 88 per cent saying the program helped them make positive changes in their lives. “CMHA Saskatchewan is so proud to provide this new service when so many people are struggling with their mental health. COVID-19 is here now, but the mental health impacts will last long after the pandemic is over,” Phyllis O’Connor, executive director of CMHA Saskatchewan, said. “BounceBack can unlock the door to new skills and a better quality of life.” Based on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), BounceBack has been shown to reduce depressive and anxiety symptoms by 50 per cent at program completion, the news release explained. The donation from Bell’s Let’s Talk campaign has enabled CMHA to use existing expertise in British Columbia, Ontario and Manitoba to expand the effect of this evidence-based program to Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Yukon. “Bell Let’s Talk is proud to help CMHA Saskatchewan introduce the BounceBack program to Saskatchewan to reach more people in need, as the demand for virtual mental health supports increases as a result of COVID-19 … ,” Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk, said in a news release. “Through the expansion of the BounceBack program, CMHA is supporting the people of Saskatchewan in this time of crisis and uncertainty and building a foundation for recovery in communities across the province.” Available in English and French, the program is free and will be delivered by coaches who are trained and overseen by clinical psychologists. Participants can be referred by a primary care provider or choose to self-refer as long as they’re connected with a primary care provider. This gives Canadians more choice in accessing support from home, the news release added. For more information, visit bounceback. cmha.ca. Besides the BounceBack program, the CMHA is also calling on the federal government to reform the current mental health system to ensure people can access care before they reach a crisis point. The organization believes mental health will be important to any economic recovery, but action must be taken now. A recent CMHA survey found 87 per cent of Canadians don’t have access to the mental health supports they need, while just 35 per cent agree the current public mental health system is meeting the demand. “We know that the mental health effects of COVID-19 —including anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts (and) sub- stance use —will last long after the pandemic subsides,” Margaret Eaton, CMHA national CEO, wrote recently. “As we await a fall economic update and federal budget next spring, Ottawa must reform the mental health system for the long haul to ensure people can access care before they reach a crisis point. “The reality is, there can be no economic recovery without ensuring workers and their families are not just physically, but also mentally healthy.” Canada needs a long-term mental health pandemic recovery plan that is well-co-ordinated, well-funded and monitored to address persistent and systemic gaps, she continued. It must be designed and implemented to reach the most vulnerable and consider people with mental illness experiences. The country’s health-care system does not cover basic types of mental health care, such as psychotherapy, counselling, addiction treatment, or peer support services, Eaton added. Thus, many people don’t receive the necessary services they require and the mental health needs of about 1.6 million Canadians go unmet each year. Lack of information about hit and run frustrates resident Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Resident Arne Iversen believes provincial parking lot. katchewan Government Insurance (SGI). privacy legislation needs to change after When the Iversens left the clinic, they He did both; SGI indicated damages were struggling for more than a year to learn found their vehicle had sustained damage $1,070.59. the identity of a motorist who allegedly hit to the front left fender. Iversen believes Meanwhile, a police constable spoke to his vehicle. the driver failed to turn her wheels paral- the receptionist but was allegedly told the Iversen and his wife were at Hillcrest lel before backing out. health clinic would not provide the name Health Clinic for an appointment on Oct. Iversen contacted the clinic and spoke to to the police due to patient confidentiality 31, 2019, where he parked his 2014 Chevy the receptionist, who said she had an idea under the Health Information Privacy Act Cruze next to a black SUV in a handi- about who the other driver might be, he (HIPA). capped spot, he explained. While in the recalled. The receptionist suggested he “It is ludicrous to think that ‘patient conwaiting room, he noticed a woman push- file a complaint with the Moose Jaw Po- fidentiality’ would extend to the faciliing a red walker walk out the door to the lice Service (MJPS) and a claim with Sas- ty’s parking lot and protect a hit and run driver while using the facility’s parking lot,” Iversen said. “Parking a vehicle is not medical and the client would not be covered. I also pointed out to the constable that not answering the police officer’s question could be considered obstruction of justice.” A complicated case This case is complicated and has many different layers, including the health provider’s privacy, the individuals involved, the strength of the information supplied and whether finding more information is possible, Staff Sgt. Randy Jesse explained to the Moose Jaw Express. Jesse made clear that he could not speak to specifics about this case due to privacy issues but could generally speak about how police investigate a situation. Officers have the right to ask people questions but don’t have the right to demand answers. Police could seek a subpoena or search warrant to attain that information. However, judges would be unlikely to authorize those since they would deem such 20114bs0 efforts as “fishing expeditions.” The MJPS has run this investigation past SGI and the Saskatchewan Health Authority for further clarification. “The investigation is still open, but investigatively, we’ve exhausted all we have,” said Jesse. “Our attempts to acquire further information are at an end.” The MJPS will not close an investigation until it is successfully concluded, he added. However, until more information comes forward, officers will take a less active — and more passive — approach to the situation. Search for justice Iversen’s search for justice kicked off on Nov. 21, 2019. Through letters, he contacted the health clinic, the police service, former MLA Warren Michelson, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell, Premier Scott Moe, Saskatchewan’s information and privacy commissioner and SGI. “I got good co-operation from Warren Resident Arne Iversen points to the dent in his vehicle that he believes happened during a visit to the Hillcrest Health Clinic last year. The clinic has refused to provide police with the name of the driver who allegedly hit Iversen’s car. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Michelson and from the police privacy officer, Rick McKenna, but other than that, it’s just been a zoo. It’s absolute crap is what it is,” Iversen said. The clinic indicated it could not help Iversen since it was “not responsible for the actions of third parties in our parking lot as their actions are independent of our operations;” the receptionist did not witness who damaged the vehicle and “having ‘an idea’ is not verification of an individual causing damage;” and all employees are sworn to privacy under HIPA legislation. “If the legislation is the problem, then most definitely (it needs to change),” said Iversen. Inattention to detail In her letter, Tell said it would be inappropriate for a minister or ministry officials to become involved in a police investigation. “There was no investigation. She didn’t read the stupid letter (I sent),” said Iversen. “She wanted to slough it off and be done with it. It’s the same with the investigation officer with the police … . She (the constable) should have demanded that they co-operate because they had to.” A letter from the premier’s office indicated Moe could not become involved in individual matters. Iversen was encouraged to follow Tell’s recommendation or seek legal counsel. An email from the privacy commissioner’s office indicated it would take eight to 12 months to investigate and review the matter. “I’m entitled an investigation,” Iversen added. “I’m entitled to an answer … They can at least try.”

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A11 20114CH0 20114CH1 20123CH1

PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 “Regarding the struggle that’s currently going on, we all could use a little bit of hope at the moment…” Submitted by Charles Van Dyke The blue sky is far way at the moment Out of reach and taking humanity for a wild ride along a path that challenges everybody differently. Testing people’s will. Bringing the front lines to all the towns and cities who are relying on the wonderful people to do their jobs amongst the chaos. We want to do our part but realize we are by being apart. Let’s hope we can keep our minds strong, keep our shoulders above water, so we can breathe knowing that there is only one thing that will cure this. Its Time And Time Again... It’s the Tick tock through the consecu- tive days to come awaiting the end. Everybody likes the end of a bad story that rings in our ears because of all the white noise of the daily grind. The story will continue through all of the “ticks” creating a sensation that will eventually come back with the sound of a “tock” bringing us two seconds closer to normality. We will get through this...... We will prevail....... this bad story will end..... WE WILL WIN THIS FIGHT TOGETHER.... THIS TOO SHALL PASS.... Stay strong... Sask. public health expands masking order, reduces gathering sizes further Larissa Kurz Less than a week after announcing the public health order requiring masks in larger centres in Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe and public health expanded the mandatory mask policy to cover the entire province. During an announcement on Nov. 17, the provincial government stated that face masks or coverings will be required in all indoor public spaces across the province beginning Nov. 19. Previously, masks were only required in indoor public spaces in communities with a population over 5,000, which included an estimated 65 per cent of the province’s population. The change in policy comes after criticisms towards public health for only targeting large centres with the mandatory mask order, which came into force on Nov. 16. Feedback showed that the policy was “confusing,” said Moe. Public health also announced that beginning Nov. 17 the limit of people allowed at a private indoor gathering will also be reduced, from 10 people down to 5 people. This includes gatherings in the home and on other pri- vate property. For families with five members or more already, no additional visitors from outside the home bubble will be allowed. Residents are advised to limit contact to just one other household, said Moe during a press conference, as many of the recent positive cases have been linked to transmission in social settings. Outdoor gatherings will remain capped at 30 people, provided appropriate physical distancing can be maintained. The reduction follows repeated statements from chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab asking residents to limit their contact by keeping social bubbles small. Entertainment transportation, such as party busses and limousines, is also no longer permitted and public health is reinstating the suspension on visitation to all longterm care facilities and personal care homes. With the exception of compassionate care reasons, no visitors will be allowed in these facilities. This change comes following a handful of declared outbreaks in senior living facilities — including Extendicare in Moose Jaw. All of the measures announced began last Thursday and remain in place for a month, at which time they will be reviewed by public health. Moe also promised that changes to the safety guidelines currently in place for the hospitality industry, including restaurants, athletic and recreation organizations and places of worship will be provided in the next few days. “This is not a lockdown, this is a slowdown, a significant one-month slowdown,” said Moe, of the new measures already announced and of those to come. Shahab and Moe both warned that if positive cases continue to trend upwards, residents will have to prepare to see more strict guidelines reinstated. Moe stressed that if cases continue to rise, the consequences will be serious, both in terms of strain on public health as well as on the economy if another lockdown were to occur. For more information about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. SHA no longer issuing self-monitor notices following COVID-19 exposures Larissa Kurz The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced that it will no longer be issuing public service announcements advising residents to self-monitor due to potential COVID-19 exposures but instead will only be issuing COVID-19 notices when self-isolation is required after a potential exposure at a business or in other locations in a community. “COVID-19 is everywhere in Saskatchewan,” the SHA new release stated. “Medical health officers are asking all Saskatchewan residents to self-monitor for COVID symptoms, regardless of where you live in the province.” The new PSAs will be issued by medical health officers to inform individuals who may have been in contact with a COVID-19 case through a public space that they need to immediately self-isolate and seek testing. Alerts will also only be issued provided that: • all contacts from the exposure cannot be notified within 48 hours; • there is a resulting increased risk to the public; • and direction is needed for public members to immediately self-isolated due to increased risk. The announcement came just hours after chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab held a news conference about the new public health order requiring masks in indoor public spaces throughout the province. It also came just a day before Saskatchewan reported a daily record high of over 300 new cases on Nov. 14 and subsequent high numbers since. The SHA also stated that reasonable effort will be made to inform businesses and locations that they will be named before these exposure PSAs are released, but that it may not always be possible. Public health will continue to list active outbreaks at specific locations in the province as they are declared, included on the COVID-19 Active Outbreaks page at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. - Moose Jaw’s Source for News! Local news, weather and sports Your connection to the world

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A13 LETTER TO THE Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 EDITOR AN OPEN LETTER TO THE PEOPLE OF SASKATCHEWAN On behalf of the 34 undersigned associations, chambers of commerce, and economic development groups, as well as the tens of thousands of employers and employees we represent, we are jointly writing to express our strong support for the targeted approach the Government of Saskatchewan has taken to address rising case counts in localized ‘hotspots,’ including new mandatory mask requirements. While we acknowledge some businesses will be significantly affected by the recent announcement, returning to a widespread, large-scale lockdown would be catastrophic to Saskatchewan jobs, Saskatchewan families, and on the immediate survivability of Saskatchewan businesses — even with new and extensive government intervention. The health, societal, and economic harm would have lasting, irreversible impacts. We are calling on all Saskatchewan residents to follow the restrictions and guidelines set out by our public health experts. Do your part and be a good neighbour. We also support the proactive All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. enforcement of these critical measures. Last but not least: As we enter the holiday season, we ask Saskatchewan residents to support local businesses wherever possible. Many of these businesses are barely hanging on, and every little bit counts. And above all else: Be kind to each other. We are all in this together. Sincerely, Alex Fallon, President & CEO, Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority Ashley Campbell, Executive Director, Concrete Saskatchewan Beverly MacLeod, Executive Director, Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan Brent Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, Humboldt & District Chamber of Commerce Cameron Choquette, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Landlord Association David MacLean, Vice President, Saskatchewan & Alberta, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Derek Lothian, President & CEO, Insurance Brokers Association of Saskatchewan Elise Hildebrandt, CEO, Prince Albert & District Chamber of Commerce Eric Anderson, Executive Director, Saskatchewan Industrial & Mining Suppliers Association Jackie Wall, Executive Director, Estevan Chamber of Commerce Jaimie Malmgren, Executive Director, Prairie Sky Chamber of Commerce Jason Aebig, CEO, Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce Jason Yochim, CEO, Saskatchewan REALTORS Association Jim Bence, President & CEO, Saskatchewan Hotel & Hospitality Association John Hopkins, CEO, Regina & District Chamber of Commerce John Lee, CEO, Economic Development Regina Juanita Polegi, Executive Director, Yorkton Chamber of Commerce Karen Low, President, Merit Contractors Association of Saskatchewan Karla Wiens, CEO, Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce Keith Moen, Executive Director, NSBA Kevin Martin, Executive Director, Kindersley & District Chamber of Commerce Linda Machniak, Executive Director, Battlefords Chamber of Commerce Lisa Suchlandt, Executive Director, Nipawin & District Chamber of Commerce Marilyn Braun-Pollon, Vice President, Western Canada & Agri-business, Canadian Federation of Independent Business Mark Cooper, President & CEO, Saskatchewan Construction Association Pam Schwann, President, Saskatchewan Mining Association Prabha Mitchell, President & CEO, WESK – Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Rob Clark, CEO, Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce Serena Sjodin, Executive Director, Lloydminster Chamber of Commerce Steve McLellan, CEO, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce Shantel Lipp, President, Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association Susan Ewart, President & CEO, Saskatchewan Trucking Association Trevor Dignean, Administrator, Meadow Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Twila Walkedan, Executive Director, Weyburn Chamber of Commerce PSSD confirms majority of COVID-19 cases appearing in Moose Jaw schools are from community transmission By Moose Jaw Express staff Prairie South School Division has confirmed that there have been 16 positive COVID-19 cases in the division, with 15 of those occurring in Moose Jaw schools. “All of these people are doing well and many have recovered and are back at school,” education director Tony Baldwin and board chair Robert Bachmann wrote in a joint letter issued Nov. 16. Fourteen of the 16 cases involved community transmission, which means the infected students or staff were not exposed to the virus in school, the letter explained. One case did involve a school transmission when a staff member tested positive after working in a one-on-one setting with an unmasked student later found to be COVID-19 positive. Another case involved transmission when a student tested positive after eating lunch in a car with a friend who was later tested positive. Neither student was masked. The youngest case has been a pre-kindergarten student, while a staff member in his or her 40s has been the oldest positive case. “While we don’t want people to be sick, the cases we have had have helped us evaluate our safety measures. We know that to this point, our cleaning and hygiene processes —including the use of masks — are working well, and we are grateful to our facility staff as well as other staff and students who have maintained focus in this area,” the letter said, adding the division has adjusted its masks protocol to align with the new provincial recommendations. With positive cases increasing across Saskatchewan, this has led to changes in contract tracing processes, which means more classrooms will likely move to remote learning situations, the letter continued. While division administration is prepared to support this learning, it is also working to keep schools operating as normal as possible. It also has plans it could implement if reduced attendance becomes necessary. An outbreak was declared on Nov. 13 in one classroom at Prince Arthur School, while a second outbreak was declared at Central Collegiate on Nov. 15. Bachmann and Baldwin explained that while public health officials assign and define the term “outbreak,” they wanted to let parents know the term is used in connection with specific circumstances to a positive case and there is no need for alarm. “In spite of the success we have had keeping our schools free of COVID-19, we are not doing as well in the community at large,” they said. cause of the COVID-19 pandemic … . The board office recently asked that all (We) hope that each of you will reinforce staff members refocus their commitment the need for members of your family to to keeping themselves, their families and follow the guidelines that have been put their students safe by practising good be- in place by the Saskatchewan Health Auhaviours everywhere. The board office is thority and the Government of Saskatchenow making the same request to parents wan,” added Baldwin and Bachmann. and the community. “If we do this together, we can keep our “We understand that opportunities for schools and our families safe.” students and families have been lost be2440 Moose Jaw 4.85 x 7.75 - 1- (877) 337-1456 We’ve got comfort food cravings covered. Choose from hundreds of delicious fall and winter comfort food classics – all with free delivery.* Get your FREE Menu 1-877-337-1456 HeartToHomeMeals.ca $3.3 billion railway would link three trading partner countries By Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Early proposals don’t always make it past the drawing board but a Mexican-based consortium has announced plans to build an international rail corridor from Mexico to Canada. The $3.3 billion U.S. dollar project would link the Port of Mazatlan, Mexico with Winnipeg, Manitoba. Nicknamed T-Mex for three country trade pact, the railway would handle eight million containers a year – the largest in Latin America. Hauling everything from containers, vehicles to bulk commodities, the link would pass through important trade centres like Sinaloa, Durango, Chicago, Dallas, and Tulsa. Sponsor Caxxor Group isn’t just looking at transport but plans to engage in light manufacturing and assembly. Over 100 companies are interested in par- ticipating. Caxxor hopes to complete the project over five years with $600 million to build an 87 km railroad through the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range and connect with 7,100 km of rail track. Investment will include $1 billion to develop industrial parks, $400 million for the Mazatlan shipyard and $300 million for a logistics centre in Winnipeg. Winnipeg is home to a 20,000 acre inland port already connected directly to air, road and rail shipping. The Centre Port Inland port competes with Regina’s Global Transportation Hub. The T-Mex project offers quicker access to American and Mexican markets and possible better freight rates. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Made for Seniors *Some conditions may apply.

PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 306.694.4747 • 324 Main St N Greg Lawrence Saskatchewan Party MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow FOR RENT FOR RENT FOR RENT • Quality properties for quiet tenants • All Areas and Price Ranges Available Call for details • Some with heated parking, elevators, pets moosejawrealestate.net or call 306-694-4747 While the province continues to recommend wearing masks whenever you are outside the home, wearing a non-medical mask will now be required in all indoor public spaces 306-694-1001 • 412 Lillooet Street West • greglawrencemla@sasktel.net Sask. indie publisher launches book contest for teen authors in local library district Larissa Kurz Publisher of Wood Dragon Books Jeanne Martinson has been helping authors finetune their books for publishing for a number of years, and now she is hoping to help a whole new demographic of writers: teen authors. Martinson has launched a new publishing contest from Wood Dragon Books, aimed at young authors between the ages of 15 to 18 who have a creative fiction idea and are interested in developing a published novel. “I think there’s this idea out there that ‘it's never too late to become an author,’ but neither is it too early to become an author either,” said Martinson. Wood Dragon Books will be selecting three teen authors from the contest to have their fiction novels professionally published. Winning authors will see their manuscript published in print, eBook or audiobook formats — or, in the case of the first-place winner, all three — and receive royalties from the book once it releases in the fall next year. The Young Author Competition is open to teens from the Palliser Regional Library service area, which includes Moose Jaw, Assiniboia and a large number of surrounding communities in south-central Saskatchewan. With no entry fee, Martinson is hoping to offer an exciting and rare opportunity to budding young creatives to polish a manuscript and develop their skills as writers. “If you’re serious about writing a book, to have a professional editor look at your outline and say, ‘here’s a hole, this is good, fill in this part,’ that would be incredibly helpful for most authors, just to have that feedback,” said Martinson. “So we’re hoping to give quality feedback to young authors who have a book idea in their head or are already working on a book project.” Information about the contest is available at all Palliser Regional Library branch locations on the Wood Dragon Books website, as well as with some English teachers within the school divisions located within the contest zone. The details: what to know about submissions Teen writers have until Dec. 31 to submit to the competition, and Martinson outlined some specific requirements for those submissions. Applicants first must fit within the age requirements, be a student in grades 8 to 12, and have a library card with the Palliser Regional Library in order to enter. Following that, authors can then enter a submission package: an application form signed by themselves and a parent or guardian, along with a maximum twopage plot outline detailing their story and a maximum one-page backstory for one character. The plot outline must include all the important details for the novel’s progression — characters, setting, general events, the conflict and resolution. Jeanne Martinson, publisher and senior editor at Wood Dragon Books, has just launched a new contest looking to publish novels by three teen authors from the south-central Saskatchewan area. (supplied) Authors may send in an outline for almost any fiction genre, with the exception of poetry and horror, and they must be prepared to write a manuscript of between 40,000 and 60,000 words — which equates to a novel of about 200 pages or so — by Sept. 1. “We are focused on genre fiction, so sci-fi, fantasy, young adult, romance, mystery, the solid genre tracks,” said Martinson. “The clearer the genre is to identify, the better.” The submission requirements are unique, in that Martinson isn’t asking for a manuscript but rather a planned outline for authors to work on through the remainder of the process. “It seemed unreasonable to ask high school students to submit a full manuscript, but we didn’t want to get too far down the process without being confident there’s the potential of a finished book,” said Martinson. Following the first deadline, Martinson and the team of editors will review the submitted plot outlines and return them to authors with questions and comments in January. Authors must then address the revisions and send their submission back by Feb. 10, this time with another maximum one-page backstory for a second character. In March, a shortlist of selected authors will be cleared to move on to the next stage, where they will begin writing the first draft of their manuscript. After reviewing those drafts, a final selection of three authors will be announced in June. These manuscripts will be the winners of the contest’s three prizes, to be fine-tuned and published by Wood Dragon Books in October. Martinson and the competition panel will be offering input throughout this entire process, and she is encouraging writers to seek mentorship from their English teachers or other support individuals in their community to help with their writing. “We’re going to do monthly Zoom calls to talk about where the manuscript is. We will have editors attached to each author to give them advice and support,” said Martinson. “I’d say [to potential authors], keep your summer free because you’re going to be busy.” Submissions can be sent by mail to Wood Dragon Books, located in Mossbank, or emailed to either wooddragonbooks@ gmail.com or watertiger@sasktel.net. Building an indie-hybrid publisher Wood Dragon Books is an indie-hybrid publisher that has been in operation since 2012, although Martinson has been offering her expertise to authors for much longer than that. As a professional speaker, corporate trainer and author, Martinson first began working with fellow speakers in the early ‘90s to polish their books into something more professional and marketable. “In my professional community, I began to be asked, ‘How do I market my books? How do I write them for all these different platforms?’” said Martinson. From there, Martinson began offering free workshops on the topic and eventually launched her own publishing company — Wood Dragon Books, which operates using the more modern indie-hybrid model for publisher and author payouts. “Writing a book is like running a business. Having a great manuscript and then saying, ‘here, have a look’ is just a third of it. Managing that book on the right platforms and getting it to market, with a great title, a great cover, great layout, working with great designers [is the rest],” said Martinson. Wood Dragon Books is on track to publish ten fiction titles over the next year, with three of those coming from the conclusion of the teen contest, and Martinson is looking forward to it. “It was a natural evolution to publishing people’s books, and this year into publishing fiction beyond just business books and self-help books, which is what we’ve been up to until this point,” said Martinson. “There is a major shift happening in the publishing industry, and I hope we’re at the front of that.” Helping young authors explore the industry The idea to create a contest for teen authors was one that came to Martinson organically, after recently working with authors Marie Powell and Maureen Ulrich on their respective YA fiction series. “It really got me thinking about these books, which are basically young adult books, written by authors who are not young adults,” said Martinson. “And that’s when I asked myself, ‘What about the young adults who are writing YA books, where is their champion?” Martinson, who as a teenage writer would have loved the opportunity to talk with a publisher about her manuscript, saw the chance to create a bridge for teen writers leading to the publishing sphere. The contest’s scheduled timeline has been laid out in a very calculated way, said Martinson, as she is planning to publish the winning author’s titles in time to submit them to the Saskatchewan Reads catalogue. She is even imagining helping the winning authors potentially submit their books to the Sask Book Awards in the fall. But overall, for Martinson, creating the Young Author Competition is about more than seeking out good YA fiction to add to the catalogue at Wood Dragon Books. She felt that it was time for her, as a business owner, to offer something new and beneficial to southern Saskatchewan, specifically to the communities outside of major centres like Regina and Saskatoon which already have a number of city-specific opportunities of their own. “I was really thinking about what would make sense that would be youth-oriented and would allow [Wood Dragon Books] to contribute to our community,” said Martinson. “And I think that it’s [beneficial] to give encouragement and quality feedback to young authors.” Martinson also felt there needed to be a new opportunity for teens to explore their passion for fiction writing, to encourage writers to develop their skills in longform writing. “I also wanted to explore the potential of young adults to deliver quality writing,” said Martinson. “I believe our future is with our young people, the generation following us, and I think that one thing fiction does is make you think, and we need thinkers.” More information about Wood Dragon Books and the Young Author Competition can be found on the publisher’s website, at wooddragonbooks.com. For direct links to the submission details and application form, visit this article on our website at MooseJawToday.com.

Guidelines, Deadlines and Rules What must a submission include? 1. Application Form (including signatures of student and guardian). 2. Content Document: your book plot outline (maximum 2 pages) and character backstory of one major character (maximum one page). What is a plot outline? A plot outline can best be thought of as a “book report” which details what happens in the story, by who, and to whom. Most plot outlines have the following components: the characters, the setting of the book, the events, the conflict, and the resolution. These essential elements keep the story running smoothly and allow the action to develop in a logical way that the reader can follow. Some common type of plot outlines are overcoming the monster, rags to riches, voyage and return, comedy, tragedy, rebirth, person versus higher power/fate, person versus self. What is a character backstory? A character backstory details the significant events and life experiences the character had before the character shows up in the book. The back story also includes the motivation of the character (what do they most want and what are they willing to do to get it, what do they have that they most love or need and what are they willing to do to keep it), their fears (imagined and real), their physical characteristics (what they look like, sound like, dress like, walk like). Although only parts of the character backstory will be revealed in the book, it is essential—for both the author as a guide in writing and for the publisher as a guide in editing. How can I enter my submission? You can mail your submission to Wood Dragon Books, Box 429, Mossbank, SK S0H3G0 (postmarked no later than December 31st) or email your submission: - Application Form (PDF with scanned signatures) and Content Document (word document) to wooddragonbooks@gmail. com or watertiger@sasktel.net. How will I know my submissions is received? You will receive a confirmation email. How many titles will be published? Three winning manuscripts will be published - 1st (Gold), 2nd (Silver), 3rd (Bronze). What do the different prizes include: Gold - 1st Prize will be a book published in print, eBook and audio formats. Silver - 2nd Prize will be a book published in print and eBook formats. Bronze - 3rd Prize will be a book published in eBook format. What does it cost the author to enter or win? Nothing. What is my obligation should I win? The author is responsible for the work of editing and rewriting the book until it meets the publisher’s standard of a readable, meaningful and marketable manuscript. Does the author make money on the book? If so, how? Yes. All platforms and formats provide royalties or net profits after production, shipping, etc. Each platform and format pays different rates and therefore one book, depending on platform and format, will pay out $1-$8 (based on a book of approximately 200 pages in paperback). The publisher receives 50% of all payouts and the author would receive 50%. This author payout is considerably higher than industry standard. Can the author buy discounted print copies to sell or give away? Yes, Gold and Silver recipients can purchase print copies at discounted prices. The Gold prize winner will also receive multiple free download codes for the audiobook (on Audible) which they can gift or resell. What are the deadlines for entry? 1st Submission Date – December 31, 2021. 2nd Submission (Revision) Date – February 10, 2021* see question below for details on 2nd submission. Why do I need a library card number to enter? All (and we use that universal term deliberately) successful authors are readers and we wish to encourage young authors to become very comfortable with their local libraries and services. Also, the Palliser Regional Library is the geographic area this competition is focused on, versus a school district or municipality. Can I make a submission if I live outside of the Palliser Regional Library area? No What kinds of genre can be included? This is a competition for FICTION only. With the exception of poetry and horror, all genres are acceptable. We welcome sci-fi, mystery, fantasy, romance, etc. What is the minimum and maximum words count for the final manuscript? 40,000 to 60,000 words What are the stages and deadlines of the competition? 1. Submission are received by Dec 31, 2020. 2. The team at WDB review applications and provide feedback and questions to all applicants so they may complete their submission revision (2nd submission). Students will receive feedback by January 15, 2021. 3. Students resubmit, addressing the questions and comments on their plot and backstory and provide a second character backstory (2nd submission deadline February 10th, 2021) This second submission is mandatory to be considered for the competition. Applications without a second submission will not be considered. 4. The WDB team reviews 2nd submissions and chooses a shortlist for the next stage of the competition. (Students will be notified if they are on the shortlist or not by March 1, 2021.) 5. The shortlisted authors will be coached as to the publishing process through monthly group Zoom calls from WDB as they work on the first draft of their manuscripts. 6. Students submit completed first draft manuscripts (40,000-60,000 words) by May 1st, 2021. 7. The WDB team reviews 3rd submissions (full manuscript) and chooses three authors for publishing and the ranking of 1st, 2nd and 3rd. (Students will be notified if they are on the final list of 3 and in what category by June 1st.) 8. The ranking of the 3 authors (1st, 2nd and 3rd) will be announced publicly before the end of the school year. 9. WDB and the winning authors (and guardians if necessary) sign a publishing contract confirming royalties and rights to publish. 10. The three authors then begin the task of rewriting/editing their manuscript until it is ready for publishing, working with an editor assigned to them by Wood Dragon Books. At WDB, we generally edit a manuscript five times before it is ready for publication. If at any time in this process, an author chooses not to continue the progression of editing and rewriting, they may drop out of the competition. 11. The publication goal date for all three books is September 1st, 2021. What happens once the book is complete and produced? WDB continues to coach the three authors regarding possible book launches, signings, book award submissions, book catalogue submissions, and book review submissions. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A15 Do you dream about wri/ng a book and having it published? Wood Dragon Books, an indie hybrid publisher based in Mossbank, Saskatchewan is launching a publishing compe<<on for young authors. Three <tles will be chosen from the compe<<on entries and published. Wood Dragon Books YOUNG AUTHOR COMPETITION Deadline for entry submissions: December 31, 2020 Do you live in the area covered by the Palliser Regional Library, have a library card, are 15-18 years of age, and aHend grade 8-12? Enter this compe//on and you may see your book come to life! Find out more under “Working With Us” tab at WoodDragonBooks.com If you are a re/red English teacher (or an English teacher outside of the geographic area of the compe//on) and want to join our review commiVee, email Jeanne Mar/nson, Publisher, Wood Dragon Books at wooddragonbooks@gmail.com. If you are an English teacher inside the compe//on area, please encourage your students to enter. WANTED Stories Special Memories Recipes & Photos For publication in the Since 2008 HOMETOWN PUBLICATION Delivered the week of December 16th. Email:editor@ mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322

PAGE A16 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 D.& D. Quality Care 10% OFF ALL WALKERS NO TAX FOR THE ENTIRE MONTH OF DECEMBER Supplementary Health, DVA, WCB and SGI Approved 306-691-0300 428 Main St N ddqualitycare@gmail.com “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” Toys For Others Newspaper Fun! Created by Annimills LLC © 2020 Puzzles & Games YOUR AIDS TO DAILY LIVING STORE Forest and Glade went through their closets and found toys that are in very good shape, but that they do not often play with anymore. They want to donate the toys to a shelter. Can you help Glade deliver their toys? Toy Drop–Off: Ring Bell -Arthur Ashe ACROSS 1. Grotto 5. Vineyard fruit 10. Agile 14. Leave out 15. Happen again 16. Urine component 17. Disavowal 19. Rind 20. Conceit 21. Not outer 22. Alley 23. Slaughter 25. A fabric resembling velvet 27. Half of a pair 28. Prison term 31. Aqualung 34. Spasm 35. Your (archaic) 36. Austrian peaks 37. Coach 38. Rip 39. Swerve 40. “There you have it!” 41. 9-headed monster (Greek mythology) 42. Shovelful 44. Sharp high-pitched cry 18. Tropical vine 22. Stake 24. Anagram of “Snob” 26. Again 28. Will 29. Blacken 30. Tropical American wildcat 31. Articulates 32. Applaud 33. Floating upward 34. Was victorious 37. Curdled soybean milk 38. Misprint 40. Extremely DOWN 41. River horse 1. Data stream manipulator 43. A measured portion of 2. Girlfriend (Spanish) medicine 3. Eyeshade 44. Complain whiningly 4. And so forth 46. Bend 5. An outlying farm 47. Backward-looking 6. French for “Queen” 48. Stock 7. Highest point 49. Chordophones 8. Post partum periods 50. Head 9. Mistake 51. Among 10. On one’s back 53. Its symbol is Pb 11. Exhibited 56. Pair Daily Sudoku Puzzles by KrazyDad, November 18 12. Bobbin 57. Unhappy 13. Harvard rival S U D O K U Sudoku #5 - Challenging WORDSEARCH Can you find the hidden words? They may be horizontal, vertical, diagonal, forwards or backwards. 2 7 1 9 9 7 Sudoku #7 - Tough 3 6 4 8 1 7 5 1 7 5 9 3 2 8 8 9 2 5 4 6 1 6 4 3 7 2 1 9 7 5 9 4 8 3 6 2 1 8 6 5 9 7 4 3 6 1 7 5 2 9 2 7 3 6 8 4 5 8 1 2 9 4 3 1 6 4 7 5 2 3 8 1 9 8 6 9 Sudoku #5 - Challenging 3 2 5 8 7 1 9 6 9 4 7 6 5 2 1 8 6 1 8 9 4 3 5 2 4 9 3 7 1 8 6 5 1 7 6 3 2 5 8 4 8 5 2 4 9 6 7 3 5 3 9 1 6 4 2 7 2 8 1 5 3 7 4 9 7 6 4 2 8 9 3 1 5 7 9 4 1 6 3 8 2 1 8 6 5 8 4 5 2 6 8 5 6 4 8 3 7 9 1 © 2020 KrazyDad.com Fill in the blank squares so that each row, each column and each 3-by-3 block contain all of the digits 1 thru 9. If you use logic you can solve the puzzle without guesswork. Puzzle Solutions Need a little help? The hints page shows a logical order to solve the puzzle. Use it to identify the next square you should solve. Or use the answers page if you really get stuck. 9 4 3 7 2 Sudoku #8 - Super Tough 4 8 6 5 2 3 7 1 9 2 5 1 6 7 9 4 8 3 7 3 9 4 8 1 5 6 2 1 7 5 3 6 2 9 4 8 3 6 8 9 4 5 2 7 1 9 4 2 8 1 7 3 5 6 6 1 7 2 9 4 8 3 5 8 2 3 7 5 6 1 9 4 5 9 4 1 3 8 6 2 7 Sudoku #6 - Challenging 3 4 7 5 9 6 8 1 6 1 2 4 3 8 9 5 9 5 8 7 1 2 6 4 7 6 5 9 4 3 2 8 1 2 3 6 8 5 4 7 4 8 9 1 2 7 5 3 5 3 1 8 6 9 7 2 7 6 3 5 4 1 9 9 4 2 7 1 3 6 8 8 5 ABOUT, CHANT, CHEER, CHOW, CLEAR, CRUISE, DANCE, DIRE, DIRT, DRIVE, ELECTRICITY, FASTEN, FEELING, FIGHT, GOING, HEARD, INVESTIGATE, JEWELS, LEVEL, MOSS, NETWORK, OCEAN, OFFICES, PIANO, POSH, PRISON, REAR, REGARDLESS, RIVER, SEMINAR, SMART, START, STINT, SUPER, SWEAR, TAXI, TENNIS, TONIGHT 45. Meeting place 46. A strong dark tobacco 50. Fall guy 52. Chubby 54. Large flightless bird 55. Dogfish 56. Thermoregulator 58. Bell sound 59. Interlace 60. Backside 61. Border 62. More peculiar 63. Sleep in a convenient place 2 4 6 3 1 9 7 2

NOVEMBER 2020 ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ • PAGE 1 OF 2020 SINCE 2008 .COM

PAGE 2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ NOVEMBER 2020 We handle INSURANCE CLAIMS! CLOTHES ENCOUNTER C a s u a l C o t h i n g f o r M e n , Wo m e n & C h i l d r e n WEEKEND NOVEMBER 26TH TO DECEMBER 1ST ALL REGULAR PRICE STOCK You have a choice! BUY 1 GET 2ND ITEM % 50 OFF 27 MCKENZIE LANE, MOOSE JAW, SK 306-692-1727 carpetone.ca OIL CHANGE SPECIAL Same Day Service All Taxes & Fees Included! 35pt inspection included 5L Oil Change Basic - $49.95, Synth - $64.95 6L Oil Change Basic - $54.95, Synth - $69.95 7L Oil Change Basic - $59.95, Synth - $74.95 Complete Automotive Service BRAKE SERVICE ENGINE DIAGNOTICS STEERING & SUSPENSION AIR CONDITIONING & ELECTRICAL ONLY IN MOOSE JAW, SK MOOSE JAW #9 Highland Road 306.692.2389 FOUNTAIN TIRE MOOSE JAW We’re on this road together. We Fix Your Problems! GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR COMPUTER DIAGNOSTICS LEE ISMOND 306-693-1797 1004 Fairford St E MOOSE JAW, SK S6H 0G6

NOVEMBER 2020 ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ • PAGE 3 THE WEARHOUSE FACTORY OUTLET Pic-A-Pant 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw Yard Goods $3.00-$6.00/yard Variety of Notions 00 0 , 0 3 r e • Ov s! t n a p f o pairs ! e l a s e l o h w w o l e b All THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat: 10am-5pm BLACK SALE FRIDAY BLACK FRIDAY NOV. 27 OPEN TIL 8:00 P.M. NOVEMBER 26, 27 & 28 30% OFF JEWELLERY & PURSES 30% OFF SAVE 30% OFF ALL IN STOCK LUG BAGS 212 Main St. N Moose Jaw • 306.692.6433 OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK 621 Main St. N. 306.693.0673

PAGE 4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ NOVEMBER 2020 Hwy 1# 1200 Lakeview Service Rd 10% OFF wine • beer • spirits MONTHLY SALES ON SELECT ITEMS Wednesday 10% OFF Wine Month of December Pottery by: Zach Dietrich, Devon Dietrich and Wendy Parsons Open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm (306) 693-4212 pdpots@sasktel.net All Your Favourite Brands If it's not in stock we can order it! Make Us Your Christmas Cheer Store! Locally Owned And Operated Free Parking *20% OFF REGULAR PRICED ITEMS NOT APPLICABLE TO CANADA GOOSE, NOBIS, MOOSE KNUCKLES, QUARTZ, UGG, BLUNDSTONE, SELECT CONVERSE & SELECT TIMBERLAND. NO PRICE MATCHING FROM NOVEMBER 26TH - 30TH . TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY MALL - 1235 MAIN ST. NORTH | WWW.QUARKSHOES.COM Open Monday 9:00am - 1:00am Tuesday 9:00am - 1:00am Wednesday 9:00am - 1:00am Thursday 9:00am - 2:00am Friday 9:00am - 2:00am Saturday 9:00am - 2:00am Sunday 9:00am - 1:00am 510 Home Street W 306.694.5112 Follow us on

NOVEMBER 2020 ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ • PAGE 5 Custom Printed Christmas Cards Spread the Joy of the season to your customers. A great way to keep in touch and stay in your clients hearts all year. 10 - $29 25 - $59 50 - $99 100 - $179 6• 5” x 7” with envelope • custom cards • full colour both sides To Order Call 306-694-1322 or E-Mail: ads@mjvexpress.com www.saskpromo.com Moose Jaw Express Publications - Print - Promotions 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK Your support of local small business critical to our lifestyle by Ron Walter for the Moose Jaw Express Questions about small business have arisen among the overwhelming majority of Canadians, most of whom know little about business operations. In this pandemic, so many small businesses sit on the brink of closing from a two-month or more loss of revenues, raising the questions: Don’t they have any reserves? Why can’t they build reserves? A simple answer might be that small business owners are human and behave in proportion to the 50 per cent of Canadians who live paycheque to paycheque. The reasons why so many small businesses can’t withstand loss of revenues for a few months goes deeper than that. Without revenues the ongoing expenses, rent/mortgage, utilities, loan payments become a crushing burden on owners, not to mention their living costs and the wages for any employees they still have. True, small business can write off a lot of things as an expense, but you have to have cash coming in to benefit from the expense write-offs. Small business profit margins, more often than not, are thin and don’t leave spare cash to build up reserves for hard times. Profit margins are paper thin in some sectors, according to Statistics Canada. From 2000 to 2012 food and accommodations averaged a mere 2.1 per cent profit margin. Imagine profits of only 21cents on every $10 of income! The sector profit margins ranged from minus 0.01 per cent in 2000 to a high of 3.7 per cent in 2007. Among accommodation and food businesses, the top one-quarter averaged 17.8 per cent profit margins but the bottom one-quarter averaged a loss of 3.7 per cent — 37 cents lost on every $10 of revenue. That explains why the owner of a local outstanding restaurant once confided that retirement savings plans had been raided to keep the doors open. About 34 per cent of small businesses had debts to service and repay in 2018, according to Statistics Canada. In 2018 small businesses across Canada average $1.40 debt for every $1 the owner had invested in the business, leaving little opportunity to build reserves. Almost 21 per cent — 55,000 – of the 266,000 small businesses were unprofitable. Out of the 79,000 hair salon operations in the country, about one in five are unprofitable. Almost one in three new businesses don’t survive more than five years. Small business owners face stiff competition from big corporations, so stiff that many find it difficult to hang on. About 7,000 file for bankruptcy every year. These owners place their own money and their own personal psyche at risk to run a business. The small business owners are heroes in the fabric of our lives, providing two of every three jobs and through competition, keeping big corporations honest. We need to support our local small businesses or one day they might not be around. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net

PAGE 6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ NOVEMBER 2020 BLACK FRIDAY Receive a $1000.00 trade in Bonus or FREE WINTER TIRES! *November 24th - 30th, with the purchase of a Black Friday Special 2018 TOYOTA RAV4 LE 2018 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 2018 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM WAS $26,999 WAS $48,500 WAS $25,372 $26,499 STK #2092441 $43,999 STK #7926 $24,999 STK #2180071 2017 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 2017 TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 2017 FORD EDGE SEL WAS $42,999 WAS $42,999 WAS $21,999 $41,999 STK #2092111 $41,999 STK #2190031 $20,899 STK #2092261 2013 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE 2014 TOYOTA TACOMA V6 4X4 2017 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LTD WAS $16,999 WAS $36,999 WAS $37,999 $16,289 STK #2092281 $35,999 STK #2092191 $36,999 STK #2092491 1743 Main St N Moose Jaw, SK 306-694-1355

NOVEMBER 2020 ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ • PAGE 7 FACE MASKS PROTECT Your employees and customers with Disposable non medical Face Masks 3-ply, non-woven polypropylene • Single-use, non-sterile Adjustable nose guard • Elastic ear loops • Breathable materials Bulk Packaged: 50pcs/innerbox Single Box of 50 $ ONLY 19 95 10 Boxes (500 Masks) $ ONLY 18 95 50 Boxes (2500 Masks) $ ONLY 17 95 SPANDEX FITTED FACE MASKS Blank (Black or White): $3.00/ea • Stylish Printed 1 Side (Min 24): $3.98/ea • Soft & Light on the face • Breathable - Washable - Reusable Printed 2 Side (Min 24): $4.98/ea Full Sublimation (Min 24): $5.95 /ea • Great for highly populated areas Plus $30 setup BUGATTI 3 LAYER MASK With Additional Filter Program Reusable & washable mask that is safe, comfortable, adjustable and sustainable. PREMIUM PROTECTIVE MASK Blank: $6.00/ea | Heat Transfer (Min 24): $7.95/ea | Plus $30 setup Blank: $5.00/ea One Colour Print: (Min 24): $6.50/ea Plus $30 setup 100% Pre-shrunk Cotton Jersey 2 Ply - 4.42 oz/yd² Washable and Reuseable Pre-washed & Disinfected, Individually Packaged Non-Medical Grade Recommended decoration on the cheek area by screen print, pad print or heat seal A non-medical mask is seen as an additional measure taken to protect others around you and is encouraged in public settings. CIVILIAN Blank: $6.95/ea One Colour Print: • Anti-blur for glasses (Min 12): $7.95/ea • 3 layers of protection Plus $30 setup • Adjustable straps to fit all • Hand wash and air dry POWERED BY: * set up is a one time charge To order or get delivery of masks: email: sales@saskpromo.com or call Rob at: 306-690-5903or 306-694-1322

PAGE 8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM BLACK ★ BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL ★ NOVEMBER 2020 FRIDAY SALE Pop a Balloon and SAVE from 10% to 50% off your Purchase THAT’S RIGHT - YOU COULD SAVE 50% d NEW m i n o i o n r g room g n i v Li e f r u u r t i niture n dishes & r u F cookware edroo home ies NEW fb m u r r o niture access lighting gallery fixtures & pendants & m e NEW e a f t f t o r c esses s e l b a end t kid’s clubhouse a e c c i c NEW f e f n o t e m o h & recl chairs iners bedding & linen gallery *excludes appliances

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A25 Build of new Riverside Mission centre could start next March Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Despite some setbacks, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission still intends to construct a new building for Riverside Mission that will provide the community with dozens of new affordable housing suites. The Regina-based organization merged with the Moose Jaw non-profit in April 2019 and announced plans to build a 22-suite building at 212 and 218 River Street West. Construction was expected to start in 2020 and be completed by 2022. Souls Harbour Rescue Mission (SHRM) had planned to demolish Riverside Mission’s current building on Manitoba Street West this fall and begin construction of the new building, but the City of Moose Jaw was conducting road work on River Street, which delayed the project, Joe Miller, SHRM executive director, explained. The organization’s board then delayed the demolition and start of construction to March 2021 since it was becoming too late in the year to build. “We still plan to build a community care centre,” Miller confirmed. Miller has been excited about this project for the last couple of years, even before the amalgamation happened. He explained that he had a vision of what the new centre could look like and shared that idea with his board. “I think it’s a real blessing for the City of Moose Jaw and the people of Moose Jaw. We’re very glad to be part of that,” he said. “For Souls Harbour to go into Moose Jaw and build a community care centre, I think it’s a great thing. It’s very exciting. I think a lot of people should be Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has purchased this empty lot and the building behind it — at 218 and 212 River Street West, respectively — so it can construct a new building for Riverside Mission. Construction could start next March. Photo by Jason G. Antonio excited about it.” The new centre will have 30 suites of affordable housing, including six rooms dedicated to men going through addiction treatment. Riverside Mission will be given a bigger space to support clients. It will also receive a new kitchen, men’s shelter, and an expanded clothing giveaway program. The building will also act as a food distribution centre for southern Saskatchewan, Miller said. SHRM has developed partnerships with companies that sell meat, vegetables and canned goods. The non-profit has already been able to share excess food with food banks in communities such as Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Estevan. The centre will offer a combination of free-of-charge community offices and board rooms as well. Offices will be available to community organizations that help Riverside Mission support the men who live at the shelter. This means a mental health counsellor, a priest or pastor, and a nurse could work regularly on-site. SHRM has $500,000 built up for this project. Miller is working on provincial and federal applications that could bring another $6 million to $8 million. “We were going to build a much larger facility, but we’ve scaled that back a bit, just looked at the need more and reassessed,” he continued. “But a $6 (million) to $8 million building with all those services for Moose Jaw … will definitely be a benefit to the community and the people who live in Moose Jaw.” SHRM encourages residents to take ownership of the new building and feel good about it since the organization can’t perform its work here without the community’s support, Miller said. He is hoping that “larger players” can also help with the cost. Miller expressed his thanks to the community for supporting Riverside Mission over the years and noted SHRM is also excited to be part of the community. Riverside Mission serving lunches again after eight-month hiatus Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Riverside Mission has begun serving lunches again to its clients after the pandemic forced it to take an eightmonth hiatus and re-evaluate the services it offered. The non-profit organization stopped serving sit-down meals after the province declared a pandemic in midMarch. It quit offering lunches but continued to provide suppers through to-go packages. It also reduced the capacity of its men’s shelter to four spaces from 10. “Nobody knew how to navigate through a pandemic, and throughout the whole process, we were learning how this thing moves and how it spreads,” explained Joe Miller, executive director for Souls Harbour Rescue Mission (SHRM), which oversees Riverside Mission. “The reasoning (for stopping lunches) was to minimize contact. It was to try and keep everyone safe. So we went down to our core services … and put a focus on that.” Less fortunate residents did not have to wait long for their lunch needs to be met, as the Salvation Army stepped into the void around April. Although it could not serve the meals, Riverside Mission could still help its neighbour by providing additional food. “We were happy to see the lunches continue; it just wasn’t us that were doing them at the time,” said Miller. A few months ago, the SHRM board reassessed the situation and decided the organization could offer lunches again. So, on Oct. 13 — the day after Thanksgiving — the Moose Jaw non-profit began handing out bagged lunches to residents. Clients of Riverside Mission pick up their meals through the window of the building. The non-profit organization has started offering lunches again after an eight-month hiatus. Photo by Jason G. Antonio Volunteers play an important part in supporting Riverside Mission and are appreciated, Miller said, but SHRM decided to keep its circle small and have only staff hand out the meals. It was a tough decision to ask volunteers to stay away, but it allowed the organization to focus on its main services. “A lot of people come down and help us because there’s a community and they fellowship … . It becomes a family. We’ve kind of lost that,” he continued. “We’ve lost that with the takeout meals as well. There’s no time to sit down and have a conversation and converse like we normally would in a normal world. “We are hoping that, once we navigate our way through the pandemic, things will return to normal.” Although it’s winter, clients still have to pick up their meals outside. Riverside staff have removed the screen from one window and are handing to-go bags through that opening. The SHRM board will reassess the situation in the spring to determine if clients can come inside again to pick up their meals. “We do realize it’s cold. We’ll try and move people along as quick as we can,” said Miller. Riverside Mission is blessed to have many community partnerships, including other non-profits and churches, Miller stated. It attempts to work with like-minded organizations since they all help the same demographic of people. Similar to the regular weekly meals, this year’s Christmas meal will be served in takeout style. However, Riverside Mission will attempt to make it as special as possible, especially since Christmas can be difficult for some people. There are opportunities for residents, families and businesses to sponsor meals throughout December, added Miller. Riverside Mission could also use more Styrofoam takeout containers and cases of water bottles. Anyone interested in supporting the organization can call manager Rachel Mullens at (306) 681-5157. COVID-19 outbreak declared at Thunder Creek Pork Plant Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Thunder Creek Pork Plant. The health authority made the announcement on the Government of Saskatchewan website on Nov. 17, although the outbreak occurred on Nov. 16. According to the website, in non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19. Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Donald’s Fine Foods owns the pork plant, which employs about 265 people in Moose Jaw. The Moose Jaw Express could not reach Neil Ketilson, industry relations manager for Donald’s Fine Foods, for comment by the deadline. However, the Express was able to confirm that the plant is still open. Some of Canada’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in meat processing plants this spring. Cargill’s plant outside High River, Alta., was linked to more than 1,500 cases in May, while the JBS Canada plant in Brooks, Alta., was connected to hundreds more. In May, the Saskatchewan government announced that public health inspectors would conduct joint inspections of large meat processing plants to ensure they were complying with pandemic restrictions. The inspections focused on ensuring that the plant operators had implemented adequate COVID-19 mitigation requirements and were in compliance with the Saskatchewan public health order. Donald’s Fine Foods issued a news release on Nov. 17 that discussed its steps to keep its staff and food products safe. The document made no mention of the outbreak at the Moose Jaw pork plant. As we continue to learn how to deal with COVID-19 in all aspects of our daily lives, safety protocols have now become part of our daily lives (and) safety protocols have become part of our daily routines … ,” said the news release. “Employee and food safety continues to be our highest priority and guides us in everything we do. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Donald’s Fine Foods has implemented comprehensive COVID-19 prevention efforts while strictly adhering to food safety standards and guidelines.” Some of the efforts the company has taken to protect employees include: • Enforcing physical distancing where possible, including with breaks and providing extra lunch areas; • Temperature checks and daily health questionnaires for staff and visitors; • Strengthening and reinforcing existing sanitation and hygiene practices; • Having alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout every building; • Mandating the use of face masks; • Cancelling non-essential business travel and limiting inter-building travel; • Prohibiting access to non-essential visitors. The pandemic has highlighted the need to maintain a healthy Canadian food production industry and ensure the food supply chain’s safety, the news release said. Donald’s Fine Foods plans to maintain its strong commitment to the health and safety of its team members, their families, producers and suppliers, customers, and the community while maintaining the essential service of keeping the food supply chain moving. “We will continue to follow the guidance of and co-operate with Public Health Canada, (the) Canadian Food Inspection Agency, provincial health authorities and occupational health and safety,” added the news release, “and (we) will implement recommendations as new information becomes available.”

PAGE A26 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Business owner excited to open soon after overcoming obstacles Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express It’s been a long road for Ellen Watkinson to get her new business going, but the businesswoman believes she has overcome most obstacles and is looking forward to finally opening. Watkinson is crossing her fingers and hoping that Wildflowers Bistro and Boutique will open Dec. 1. The business is located in the 108-yearold Slade House — named after the family that owned the Harwood Hotel on Main Street — at 436 Langdon Crescent. The building has seen many commercial enterprises during the last 30 years, such as a gift shop, a conservatory, a spa, and Cranberry Rose Tea House and Boutique. Now it’s Watkinson’s turn to add to the house’s history. “Yeah, definitely excited to get open anyway and get moving with things. Just being here, it’s a beautiful place to be,” she said. However, to reach this point, Watkinson — the former owner of Ellen’s on Main Flowers and Gifts — first had to overcome some major obstacles. Watkinson and her business partner were both looking for project ideas when they came up with a bistro and boutique. They searched for a location and found The Slade House, which was in great structural shape. The property owner had already painted the trim, while a few exterior windows needed to be replaced since the home had been vacant for two years. The women began working in July to clean up the front yard, including digging up the flower beds, which is how they landed on the business name, Watkinson explained. She sent their business licence to city hall, but it was a long wait — the pandemic was blamed — before they learned the application had yet to be reviewed. City hall then forced the business partners to jump through hoops before they could open, she continued. Most obstacles related to meeting the National Building Code, while they were also told they couldn’t use the upstairs due to fire code. “This house is 1912. It’s about as solid as you can get. There’s two layers of brick here,” Watkinson explained. “The boiler’s been upgraded (and) we’re not cooking Once open, the bistro will offer soups, sandwiches, baking and coffees. Photo by Jason G. Antonio with grease. We don’t have any gas appliances. To me, that’s what needs to be talked about with the policymakers, to get people to realize there have to be some concessions for (heritage properties) … .” City hall wanted other smaller issues addressed, even though changing things would have affected the house’s heritage aspect. Watkinson plans to appeal to the provincial ombudsman since those items are part of the building’s history and she doesn’t believe they should be changed. The obstacles — including the length of time for the business licence — frustrated Watkinson’s business partner so much that she had a change of heart and moved on. “When we got our business licence from the city, we knew we were behind the 8-ball … ,” Watkinson said. “It’s understandable that she decided to move on. You can’t wait forever.” Watkinson had planned to open on Sept. 15 but missed that deadline. She had already installed some commercial equipment but cancelled her product orders since she was unsure whether the business would fly. However, she is now more optimistic. Watkinson’s slogan with the boutique is “something old and something new,” which means taking older items and refurbishing them so they are saleable. She currently has Christmas items for sale that she repurposed or created. Meanwhile, the bistro will offer soups, sandwiches, baking — possibly Cranberry Rose’s scone recipes — and coffees. While city hall forced Watkinson to board up some windows and build a firewall on the second floor, she still plans to use that level for workshops and small meeting rooms. She also wants to work on the front yard, acquire a liquor licence, provide takeout and curbside pick-up, offer Charcuterie boards with meats, cheeses and fruits, and host small weddings. “Even during COVID, we still have to live. We have to make sense of life and go on…” “Eventually, we’ll flatten the curve and need to get out, and a place like this would be a destination for people to enjoy.” Although not open yet, Wildflowers Bistro and Boutique already has some Christmas items for sale. Photo by Jason G. Antonio The First RCAF Aerobatic Demonstration Team By Richard Dowson Air Demonstration Teams have been a fixture within the RCAF since June 1929. Origin of the RCAF On February 18, 1920, the Government of Canada authorized a new, non-permanent Canadian Air Force (CAF) with a provisional establishment of 1,340 officers and 3,905 airmen. In 1924 “Royal” was added (RCAF) after the Australians added ‘Royal’ (RAAF) to their name. The backbone of the new CAF were 101 raggedy World War I Bristol Fighters donated by Great Britain. Canadian pilots referred to the aircraft as ‘Brisfits’ – a fitting term. The early RCAF hunted smugglers; undertook forest fire patrols in the north; did aerial forest spraying and mail delivery; flew mercy flights; helped police and did aerial photography and surveying. The RCAF acquired Armstrong Whitworth Siskin IIIA biplanes in 1926 and flew them until 1939, when they were replaced by the Hawker Hurricane. The Siskin was a great aerobatics machine. Young pilots love aerobatics. (Captain Al Seward of Moose Jaw loved to describe ‘flying the contours of clouds’ at Gimli, Manitoba in his T-33 Trainer. No doubt, other RCAF Pilots have similar experiences.) Three Siskin IIIA biplanes became the first RCAF Aerobatic Demonstration Team. The Team was formed in June 1929 to celebrate the Tenth Anniversary of the first Trans-Atlantic flight by Brits John (Jack) Alcock and Ar- Siskin IIIA Biplane (Library and Archives Canada Photo, MIKAN No. 3642452) This Bristol was stationed at Camp Borden, Ontario. thur Brown. This first RCAF Aerobatic Team flew over 100 air shows between 1929 and 1932. These three Aerobatic Team Siskin IIIA biplanes are at Uplands Airport in Ottawa in 1930. The Ground Crews are standing by their aircraft. The fourth Siskin is probably a spare. The Aerobatics Team and most military spending was axed in 1932 by Prime Minister R.B. Bennett’s Government as part of the Great Depression austerity program. Library and Archives Canada Photo, MIKAN No. 3577686 Spending on the military, deemed unnecessary by Canada, evaporated between 1930 and 1939. Hitler had other ideas. More information can be found at the RCAF Web-Site. http://www.rcaf-arc.forces.gc.ca/en/15-wing/index.page

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A27 City Hall Council Notes NOT HAPPY - MAKE A COMPLAINT If you have a viable complaint against the City of Moose Jaw, please make your voices known to the Ombudsman’s office in Saskatchewan. Ombudsman Saskatchewan promotes and protects fairness and integrity in the design and delivery of government services. They take complaints about provincial government ministries, agencies, Crown corporations and many health entities. They also take complaints about municipal entities. Ombudsman Saskatchewan offices are located at 150 – 2401 Saskatchewan Drive Regina Sask. S4P 4H8. Back in July the Ombudsman was Mary McFadyen; she can be reached by phone at the Regina office at (306)787-6211, Fax 306.787-9090 or e-mail ombreg@ombudsman.sk.ca. Let them know how you feel and get them to investigate. Mayor encourages new council to earn the trust and confidence of the community by working together with them Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Mayor Fraser Tolmie encouraged the new city council members to remember the sacrifices that previous generations made to secure their freedom so they could participate in the democratic process today. “Those (who) served and sacrificed served a higher purpose and beyond oneself in putting others before themselves in this service,” Tolmie said during his inaugural address on Nov. 16 after he and the six councillors took their oaths of office. Councillors should remember the values that bind them together, should not forget those who came before them, and should pass on what they have learned to the next generation, the mayor continued. “Councillors, the institution of democracy was born out of survival and sacrifice. It is an ancient form of government that requires an exchange of ideas. It often seems slow and agonizing because it requires discourse and dialogue,” he said. “It also requires listening.” Democracy is good governance because it requires sacrifice and inclusion, Tolmie continued. He quoted Greek philosopher Aristotle by saying, “Government is the highest form of community and aims at the highest form of good.” This means community as the highest good requires one thing: people. “Moose Jaw’s limitless potential is and al- An inauguration ceremony for the new city council took place on Nov. 16, with each member reading and signing an oath of office. Photo by Jason G. Antonio ways will be its people,” the mayor said. “A clear mandate has been issued to this council from the people of this city: Together, we are better. The people of Moose Jaw, working together, have the potential to make this city better. “It has already been proven that by working together, our community will overcome any problem, any obstacle (and) any crisis that may come our way.” This will remain true since residents have a vision of a respectful and supportive community, one where they work together to find solutions to the challenges and create opportunities for prosperity, Tolmie remarked. They believe a strong foundation can be forged where families, businesses and organizations can thrive and grow. “They look to this council to lead the way,” he said. Good leadership unites people and brings them together to work for the common good, continued Tolmie. This leadership builds bridges, alliances and a better community. It has a shared vision, a plan and a way of achieving sound priorities. “It requires listening and communicating with all stakeholders respectfully and repeatedly,” he said. “It requires timely, accurate and complete information and time to reflect on that information so that strong decisions can be made — not just for the business of the day, but for the future. It means preparing for future challenges and opportunities by investing to meet both.” Residents look to the municipality to foster a prosperous environment that supports and attracts people and economic activity, Tolmie continued. Residents also want the city to forge partnerships that support the community and neighbours in the region, province and nation. Creating this positive force in the region will take bridge-building and consensus-building and finding ways to do things better and together. It will also take determination and persistence. Tolmie pointed out the latter two attributes were demonstrated recently with the announcements of the renewed Canadian Tire deal and SaskPower’s selection of the contractor to build the natural gas plant here. “Our duty as elected leaders is to earn the trust and confidence of our community by working together … ,” Tolmie said. “Elected officials, you are here to represent the people. City hall is here to serve the people and we will continue to strive for better service.” NOTICE OF CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR BY-ELECTION RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF MARQUIS NO. 191 PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that nominations of candidates for the offices of: COUNCILLOR: Division 2 TAX ENFORCEMENT LIST will be received by the undersigned on the 16th day of December, 2020 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm local time at the Municipal office, 13 Main Street, Marquis, SK and during normal business hours on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 to December 15th, 2020. RESORT VILLAGE OF NORTH GROVE PROVINCE OF SASKATCHEWAN Notice is hereby given under The Tax Enforcement Act that unless the arrears and costs appearing opposite the land and title number described in the following list are fully paid before January 25, 2021, an interest based on a tax lien will be registered against the land. Nomination forms can be obtained from the Municipal office. Note: A sum for costs in an amount required by subsection 4(3) of The Tax Enforcement Act is included in the amount shown against each parcel. Gwen Johnston Returning Officer DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY LOT 6-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 87MJ03316 EXT 0 LOT 14-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 15-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 11-BLK/PAR 3-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 16-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 17-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 13-BLK/PAR 3-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 6-BLK/PAR 3-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 7-BLK/PAR 3-PLAN 60MJ08944 EXT 0 LOT 2A-BLK/PAR 1-PLAN 87MJ16416 EXT 0 LOT 7A-BLK/PAR 2-PLAN 102192588 EXT 0 LOT 6-BLK/PAR 1-PLAN 101845032 EXT 0 SE 30-20-26-2 EXT 38 SE 30-20-26-2 EXT 39 SE 30-20-26-2 EXT 40 LOT 8-BLK/PAR 6-PLAN 101934479 EXT 0 Title No. 100921991 130685171 130532925 130532914 100920091 100919921 100919954 100920282 100920293 150964511 148357457 150432544 129065441 129065519 129065586 148949656 Total Arrears* 1,962.31 647.40 683.12 675.46 1,918.26 870.20 801.00 1,806.34 1,181.42 2,809.56 2,691.62 5,522.34 1,925.65 Costs 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 30.00 Total Arrears and Costs 1,992.31 677.40 713.12 705.46 1,948.26 900.20 831.00 1,836.34 1,211.42 2,839.56 2,721.62 5,552.34 1,955.65 5,136.89 30.00 5,166.89 Dated this 25th day of November, 2020 NOTICE OF CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR BY-ELECTION VILLAGE OF DRINKWATER PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that nominations of candidates for the offices of: MAYOR: Village of Drinkwater will be received by the undersigned on the 16th day of December, 2020 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Village Office at 118 Main Street, Drinkwater, SK and during regular business hours on November 27th, 2020 to December 11th, 2020 at the Village Office at 118 Main Street, Drinkwater, SK. * On January 1, 2021 the 2020 taxes will become arrears and be added to the amount required to remove the property from tax enforcement proceedings. Penalty is calculated to the date of the Notice and will continue to accrue as applicable. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Village Office at 118 Main Street, Drinkwater, SK during regular business hours or by emailing villageofdrinkwater@sasktel.net. Dated this 17th day of November, 2020 Dated this 25th day of November, 2020 Tracy Edwards, Administrator Charlene Loos Returning Officer

PAGE A28 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Moose Jaw’s Partners against Violence Committee brings together a number of local service agencies, as well as local RCMP and Moose Jaw Police to work towards building a safer community for all. Restorative Justice Submitted by Lindsay Wilcox, BHJ John Howard Society of Saskatchewan Moose Jaw Branch Restorative Justice is an alternative response to crime that focuses on bringing together all parties who have been affected by a criminal incident, with the goal of addressing needs, risks and behaviors that lead to crime. The purposes of the programs are victim participation, offender accountability, meaningful outcomes, healing of broken community relationships and reduction of recidivism. • An essential part of Restorative Justice is promot- ing healthy communities and positive relationships, striving to meet the needs of all people involved who have been affected by an offence in a meaningful and all-encompassing, victim centered approach. • Restorative Justice addresses underlying issues as a powerful instrument for change in order to stop the cycle of harm. • Restorative Justice endeavors to repair harm and focus on people learning from past actions, using mistakes as opportunities for individuals to learn. • Restorative Justice focuses on damage that has been done to relationships, repairing the harm and empowerment since the people who have been affected are guiding the process, therefor reintegrating the offender in to the community. • Restorative Justice focuses on satisfaction for all parties, looking at the collective community, compassion and forgiveness being essential to living in harmony. Traditional Criminal Justice Asks: Restorative Justice Asks: • What offence has been committed? • Who is the offender? • What should the punishment be? • Who has been affected? • What are the underlying issues that lead to the offence? • Who is responsible for repairing the harm? The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan - Moose Jaw Branch is a community based justice organization consisting of people who subscribe to effective, just and humane responses to the causes and consequences of crime. The Moose Jaw Branch offers the following programs: • The Adult Alternative Measures Program for adults who are in conflict with the law. • The Extra Judicial Measures/Sanctions Program which are processes outside of the criminal justice system for young people, from 12-17 years old. • The Stop Lift Program for adults and youth who have been charged with theft, primarily from retail outlets and businesses. • The Fine Option Program helps people settle court imposed fines through supervised community service work. The Community Service Order Program requires individuals to complete court ordered community service hours. Member of the Partners Against Violence Committee Moose Jaw Police issue public apology to LGBTQ+ community for past wrongs Chief Rick Bourassa of the Moose Jaw Police Service issued a public statement of apology to the entire LGBTQ+ community in Moose Jaw on Nov. 17, in a press conference held live in partnership with Moose Jaw Pride. Bourassa’s statement included an admittance of past and recent mistreatments that LGBTQ+ individuals have experienced in Moose Jaw, and issued an apology on behalf of the MJPS for any conduct that left individuals feeling unprotected by police. “Everybody individually is equal before and under the law, and has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law [and] the planning circle [with Moose Jaw Pride] tells us we haven’t lived up to these principles. We haven’t been there. We haven’t protected everyone. We haven’t been as inclusive as we should be to LGBTQ+ people and families in our community,” said Bourassa. “We can’t change the past but we can learn from the past and work in the present to shape the future, a future in which we are all protected, we are all connected, and the police are truly everyone’s police.” Moose Jaw Pride representative Cole Ramsey, whose pronouns are they and them, provided a response to the apology from the MJPS. “Today, Chief Bourassa and the Moose Jaw Police Service have acknowledged responsibility for their part in the harm that has been done to 2SLGBTQ people. It is a significant step towards change, thank you, but this apology is also only one of many steps along the path towards doing better,” said Ramsey. Ramsey added that they are not accepting the apology on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, but rather acknowledging the gesture and committing to a working partnership for improvement moving forward. “I think that many people will be ready to receive this positively, to understand that this is something that has a lot of thoughtful work and money into it and there is sincerity behind it,” said Ramsey. “For other people who may not be ready to accept an apology, who may still be grappling with forgiveness for the things that have been done to them or they’ve experienced, all we can do is try to support them along that path.” MJPS and Moose Jaw Pride have been working together Larissa Kurz Moose Jaw Pride chair Kelly Carty (L) and Moose Jaw Police Service Cheif Rick Bourassa signed a statement of commitment during the conference. On behalf of Moose Jaw Pride, Cole Ramsey offered a reply to the apology from the Moose Jaw Police Service. for more than a year, said Ramsey, with a planning circle listening to LGBTQ+ voices about their experiences with police to help shape the MJPS and its policies moving forward. Ramsey said that stories of incidents from as long ago as thirty years and as recent as this year have come to light during that process, highlighting the need for continued efforts to improve police conduct. “We heard from people that many were not willing to report harm done to them if it meant disclosing their sexuality or gender identity to police, which is obviously something that needs to change, it's a sign that something is wrong in the system,” said Ramsey. “Part of the work we're doing is making sure that people feel safe with their police service, the people who are supposed to protect them. If nothing else, a lot of the work we’ve been doing is to visibly repair a relationship that has historically been fractured,” they continued. “There are people in the community who’ve experienced a great deal of harm and neglect over the decades, so it is important for this to happen because people are still living with that trauma.” The MJPS chief went on to emphasize that moving forward, the police force will be developing its member training and policies using the partnership with Moose Jaw Pride, to include LGBTQ+ perspectives and input. “This is an ongoing piece of work that has been happening, and it includes training our members to ensure that our people understand what the issues are, how we create trust, how we can provide service to people at their point of need,” said Bourassa. Bourassa signed a letter of commitment alongside Moose Jaw Pride chair Kelly Carty as a symbol of the two agencies’ commitment to continue working together to improve the experience of LGBTQ+ individuals in the community. “Moose Jaw Pride is in part an advocacy and outreach organization, and so with our partnership with Moose Jaw Police Service, we’re better able to fulfil that advocacy on behalf of those who need that support or experience harm in this community and need to seek justice,” said Ramsey. Both Bourassa and Ramsey said that while the gesture appears largely symbolic, the two agencies hope it offers a more solidified promise to the LGBTQ+ members of the community for the future. “We are going to take the lead [in the community] and continue moving forward, as we should,” said Bourassa. “We are going to continue to see that education and outreach into the future. We will build on the relationship with MJPS to develop better practices and advocate for broader change in our justice systems,” said Ramsey.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A29 WE ARE HERE TO HELP! & Crestview Cabinets Kitchen Design Ltd. THE WEARHOUSE FACTORY OUTLET Pic-A-Pant 429 River St. W. Moose Jaw NOW OPEN THE WEARHOUSE Buy 1 Pair of Pants and Get The 2nd Pair for 1/2 PRICE! Bring this coupon to purchase 1 pair of pants at our ‘regular’ low price and buy the second pair for 1/2 price (of equal or lesser value) Hours: Thurs-Fri-Sat 10am-5pm Moose Jaw’s Source for News FOR EVERYTHING PRINTED MOOSE JAW’S MOST AFFORDABLE PRINTING COMPANY 23 High St E, 306-692-6066 Dine In | Take Out | Delivery Now Offer -Tap & E-Transfer 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com NEW HOURS Wednesday - Sunday 11am-8pm 306-694-1322 TIP TOP ROOFING Fibreglass Shingles Laminate Shingles 3 Tab Shingles Flat RooďŹ ng Metal RooďŹ ng AND AWAY GO TR OUB L A+ Government Grants sales@mjvexpress.com City & Country Insurance Claims 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! For your media campaigns! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com PRINT ADS Connect with your audience with some of the most trusted newspapers! N  Â?Â? Â? COLLIN SCHOFFER 306.694.6336 • (C) 306.631.5975 COMMUNITY DISPLAY ADS Put your message in front of loyal visitors every day! OW N T AI HE DR Work Guaranteed Free Estimates 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK ES D For your 3 06-694-1 68 8 ! mpaigns media ca UNIT Y COMM Y ADS DISPLAmessage l Put your of loya nt in fro every day! visitors 322 4-1 or 306m-6jv9express.com.co m sales@ oosejawtoday m ritchie@ 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com For your media campaigns! RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CABINETS New Kitchen, Bath and Bedroom Cabinets! Or refinishing your old cabinets to look like New! Custom Counter Tops! Free Estimates! Call or text Dave today Mon to Fri 8:00 - 6:00 Call 306-691-0080 306-630-4375 To make an appointment 888 Main St N Moose Jaw BIG BAY Moose Jaw’s Source for News STORAGE INC. 20x50 or 40x50 Heated Bays • On-site parking • Security cameras • Remote overhead door • Each bay contains bathroom Located at 822 & 830 Snyder Rd, Moose Jaw Contact Trevor at (306) 630-9137 For your media campaigns! PROGRAMMATIC ADS Real-time digital advertising branded specifically for your business! SOCIAL MEDIA ADS Creatives presented through your trusted social media channels sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com 306-694-1322 WE ARE OPEN! 306-694-1322 Professional Digital Marketing Services! 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK sales@mjvexpress.com 306-694-1322 For your media campaigns! SPONSORED CONTENT Premium content in a journalistic style that builds brand trust & credibility 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com

PAGE A30 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Holy Trinity Catholic School Division Demand for digital learning pushes Catholic division to buy extra tech Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Three-quarters of all students in Moose Jaw’s Catholic school division have access to a Chromebook or similar device, which has helped meet the demand for digital learning in-person and online. This year, there are 1,735 devices available for the 2,301 students throughout Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division, which covers 75 per cent of the student population. In Moose Jaw, there are enough devices to support 57 per cent of the population at St. Agnes; 82 per cent at St. Margaret; 78 per cent at St. Michael; 66 per cent at Sacred Heart; and 29 per cent at Phoenix Academy. There are enough devices at St. Mary to cover 115 per cent of the student population and 108 per cent of the student population at Vanier Collegiate. There are about 75 extra devices on back order, with many designated for Phoenix Academy and to replenish devices on loan to students in Holy Trinity’s enhanced virtual classroom. In comparison, there were enough devices last year to cover 47 per cent of the overall student population. The early returns of having so many devices have been positive, said education director Sean Chase. The division has managed to balance the demand for digital delivery in the classroom with support for students learning outside the classroom. For example, the division offered students in one classroom at Sacred Heart Chromebooks after a positive case COVID-19 was recently confirmed. The division has also provided devices to students learning through the enhanced virtual classroom. Many of these youths are immunocompromised and have been taking classes online since September. Meanwhile, all students in grades 7 and 8 each have a device to themselves, continued Chase. This coincides with Vanier’s strategy, where every student has access to a personal device as well. The division gave every Vanier student a device long before the pandemic began. “That was the next natural step for us in terms of enhancing the overall digital literacy skills of not just our students, but our middle-years teachers,â€? he added. “Overall, our returns to this point have been highly successful to this point, as we’re really right now capitalizing on the digital literacy skills that were developed through supplemental learning in the spring.â€? Holy Trinity used three sources to purchase almost 600 extra Chromebooks this school year. The board office bought some devices; it applied to the Ministry of Education’s pandemic relief program; and principals and vice-principals were encouraged to use school funds to buy additional technology. Besides Chromebooks, the school division has also worked to upgrade existing technology in the classroom, something it had planned to do before the pandemic began, Chase said. Almost every classroom has an interactive SMART board, but this year it began replacing some of the oldest and outdated boards with 75-inch high-definition TVs. “It’s (a) better view. We’re hearing that from students across the division ‌ . The definition and resolution is much better for kids and has a wider viewing angle,â€? he remarked. The division also combined those TVs and the remaining SMART boards with another device that allows teachers to connect to the TV anywhere in the room. A student with a device can also connect using that same network connection. Teachers have worked hard since March 2019 to build up their skills and digital presence using online programs, said Chase. This means students — in class or at home — can connect to those programs and enhance their learning as well. The current plan is not to have a device available for every student, Chase added. Instead, the division will conduct a mid-year evaluation about how this year has gone with the available technology, while it will review the age of certain devices and potentially upgrade those first. Extra classrooms will lessen capacity issues, education director says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express The Ministry of Education considers two schools in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division to be overcapacity, but the forthcoming addition of portable classrooms will lessen those issues. The ministry uses a formula to calculate a school’s usage rate by looking at the total floor space and the number of students in the school. It then assigns a percentage to that school of how full it is. Data from the school division for 2019-20 shows Christ the King in Shaunavon was at 56 per cent capacity, while in Moose Jaw, Sacred Heart had a building usage rate of 91 per cent; St. Margaret was at 62 per cent; St. Mary was at 93 per cent; St. Michael was at 90 per cent; and Vanier Collegiate was at 58 per cent. Meanwhile, All Saints Catholic School in Swift Current was at 124 per cent capacity and St. Agnes School in Moose Jaw was at 114 per cent capacity. Holy Trinity was fortunate to receive funding from the ministry within the past year to address these overcapacity issues, explained education director Sean Chase. The division added a relocatable classroom to St. Agnes last September, which helped reduce the space issues. This year, the division expects to open four additional classrooms by Christmas at the joint-use school in Swift Current. Both Holy Trinity and Chinook school divisions received major funding to address the capacity issues they faced there. WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 or email mjexpress@sasktel.net A table shows the capacity levels of each school in the Catholic school division. Photo courtesy Holy Trinity A table shows when each school in Holy Trinity was built and its total floor space. Photo courtesy Holy Trinity “We’re really excited to move into those classrooms,â€? said Chase, noting when the ministry calculates those particular schools’ new floor spaces next year, those overcapacity percentages will decline to around 90 to 100 per cent. “Those are both good news stories, and those are the two (schools) of greatest concern to us,â€? he added. While the ministry works hard to adjust the formula to provide an accurate picture of schools’ usage rates, the best way to see how much schools are used is to visit them to see what instructional space is available, explained Chase. With most schools below 100-per-cent capacity, the division can spread kids out, which is critical during a pandemic, he continued. This also allows schools to use a space as originally intended, such as an art or music room. “Those numbers, we would consider (them) to be beneficial to the overall learning environment,â€? said Chase. “We’re very fortunate (to be) in a position where the last two years our asks have been heard by the ministry ‌ . Overall, we’re pretty pleased.â€?   Â? Â? Â?Â?  ­ Â?€ ‚ Â?­  €­ €  ƒ€  € Â?   € ­  ­ Â? Â?  € Â? Â?€ „­ Â?Â?€…†…†  Â? Â?Â? Â?  Â?­€ Â? Â?­ ­  ‚­Â? ­ Â? Â? Â?­    Â? Â? Â?­Â? Â?­ ƒ  Â?­„…„… ‡ ˆ‰Š ‡‹‹ ˆ€€ƒ ŒŽÂ?€‡ ‘…Š’   €€“ € †‡ˆ‰†ŠŠ ‡­­‚ ‹ŒÂ?­† Ž‘„‰’ ­­“Â?­

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A31 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Get even more local sports online at: BTN, Easy Care Living hold down first place in Original 16 Cash League Froehlich suffers first loss as league competition continues at Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express BTN Accounting and Easy Care Living are the last two undefeated teams in the Original 16 Cash League after action last Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. For BTN (Danielle Sicinski, 5-0), it took a bit to get going against KMS Construction (Ben Gamble, 3-2). Gamble had built a 2-1 lead through four ends, but a three-ender in the fifth gave Sicinski control of the contest. Gamble would get one back the next frame but another three-spot in the seventh for Sicinski would lead to the two teams shaking hands early and a 7-3 win for BTN. Things ended up just as close for Easy Care Living (Lorraine Arguin, 5-0) against EMJ Marketing (Joe Gunnis, 0-5) in their 8-6 win. Arguin got off to a fast start, building a 3-0 lead through the first two ends, but Gunnis would put up four in third to get right back into the game. Things were tied 5-5 through five ends when Arguin scored a pair, and the two teams would exchange single points over the final two ends. Walchuk Masonry (Tyler Krupski, 2-3) handed the Matt Froehlich rink (4-1) their first loss of the season with a commanding 10-2 win. Krupski led 4-2 through five ends, but would score three in the sixth to go up 7-2 and would steal three more in the seventh to take the eightpoint win. Pro-tec Electric (Stan Barnsley) moved into a four-way tie for fourth place at 3-2 with a 6-4 win over John’s Music (Ryan Wenarchuk), also 3-2. Things were exceptionally close until the final end - Wenarchuk led 3-2 through five ends and the two teams would exchange single points in the sixth and seventh. Barnsley would make perfect use of the hammer in the final end, though, picking up three to take the two-point win. KalTire (Rob Sokchoff, 3-2) got off to a fast start with four in the first end against Paws N Play (Donna Ackerman, 0-5) but ended up going right to the final frame. Sokchoff led 6-3 through five, but Ackerman would score one in the sixth and steal two more in the seventh to tie things up. Sokchoff got back on track in the eighth, though, picking up one with the hammer and taking a 7-6 victory. The other contest on the night saw Protec Video (Wade Gray, 2-3) build an insurmountable lead on their way to a 8-4 win over Here for the Beer (Patrick Ackerman, 0-5). Tied 2-2 through two, Gray stole three in the third and two more in the fourth to go up 6-1. Ackerman scored one in the fifth, but another deuce in the sixth would extend Gray’s lead to 8-2. Ackerman picked up a final two in the seventh and the two teams called it a night. League action continues every Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. Hockey Harvest Lottery hits $144,000 after only four days Close to $70,000 raised since Saskatchewan WHL player scholarship lottery kicked off on Monday Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The five Saskatchewan Western Hockey League franchises undoubtedly knew their Harvest Hockey Lottery would turn out to be popular, but just how quickly it has taken off is surprising even them. More than $70,000 has been raised in ticket sales since the event kicked off on Nov. 16, with half the proceeds from the 50/50 draw going toward the player scholarship funds for the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos and Prince Albert Raiders. That means over $144,000 - or $72,000 for the winner - is already up for grabs after Great Western Brewing Company seeded the draw with $75,000. Past members of the Moose Jaw Warriors have thrown their support behind the venture, with education fund recipient Torrin White joined by New York Rangers forward Brett Howden and San Jose Sharks prospect Jayden Halbgewachs in offering their support to the special venture. You A set of Saskatchewan WHL jerseys could be yours if your number is selected during the early bird draw on Nov. 28. can check out their video messages on the Warriors’ Twitter feed. Tickets will be available for sale online through each team’s website, along with WHL.ca. Prices are as follows: • 1 ticket for $20; • 5 tickets for $50; • 20 tickets for $100; • 150 tickets for $500; • 500 tickets for $1,000. Tickets are available for purchase to anyone over the age of 19 that is physically in the province of Saskatchewan at the time of purchase, regardless of their home residence. Ticket sales for the Hockey Harvest Lottery close on Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m., with the Grand Prize draw taking place on Dec. 21 at 1p.m. in Saskatoon. Tickets purchased prior to 11:59 p.m. CST on Nov. 27 will also be entered in a draw to win a Saskatchewan WHL team jersey prize package, featuring a jersey from all five of the province’s WHL teams. The early bird draw will be made on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. CST in Saskatoon. Key dates for the Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Co. include: • Nov. 16th: Ticket sales launch at 12:01 a.m. CST; • Nov. 27th: Early-bird deadline; • Nov. 28th: Early-bird draw at 1:00 p.m. CST; • Dec. 20th: Ticket deadline at 11:59 p.m. CST; • Dec. 21st: Ticket draw at 1:00 p.m. CST. Hockey Harvest Lottery rules and regulations can be found at whl.ca/hockeyharvestlotto. Jackpot updates and Hockey Harvest Lottery news will be available daily on Twitter at @HockeyHarvest. 13 oz premium matte banners in sizes up to 16’ x 50’ without seams Retractable Face Shield caps $25 ea 306-694-1322 32 Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw SK 32 Manitoba St W • 306-694-1322 • sales@saskpromo.com

PAGE A32 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Warriors drop pair of one-goal games to Argos in U18AA action Moose Jaw falls 4-3 to Notre Dame Friday and Saturday in SAAHL South Sask action Randy Palmer -Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw U18 AA Warriors local squad ended up dropping a pair of 4-3 decisions in a home-and-home against the Notre Dame Argos in Sask AA Hockey League action, falling in Wilcox on Friday night before dropping an equally close decision at Mosaic Place on Saturday afternoon. And while the local squad remains winless on the season and dropped to 0-5, the potential to find a win isn’t all that far away. “We told the boys straight up, we had a game plan to stick to and they did stick to it,” said Warriors head coach Mike Russell. “This is a hard one to swallow but they have nothing to be down on themselves about. We controlled the play; we controlled the game tonight. We outshot them, we outhit them and unfortunately the hockey gods weren’t with us, there were a couple of bad bounces and we came up short.” Even only five games into the season, the team has seen plenty of improvement and that was the message Russell and his fellow coaches had for their crew after Saturday’s game. “We were really impressed with what we saw, even from last night’s game to tonight’s game,” he said. “They’re buying into the program and we’re starting to selves trailing by one heading into the final frame. They’d be unable to find the equalizer, though, and dropped the onegoal decision. Jayden Watterson went the distance in goal, making 40 saves. Argos 4, Warriors 3 Saturday’s rematch was just as close, as Osiowy and King scored goals in the first and second periods respectively, and the two teams went into the third tied 2-2. Notre Dame would score goals just over 1:30 apart midway through the final frame and while Lyndon Fell scored with 49 seconds left, the Warriors would fall by one. Watterson had 29 saves in the Warriors’ net. Warriors forward Noah Osiowy battles Notre Dame defenders for the puck in front of the net. see the fruits of our hard labour. And we just had a round of applause for the boys in there, for their hard work and to keep them pumped to come back Monday to work again.” The Warriors are back in action next Saturday when the host the Weyburn Red Wings (7:15 p.m., Mosaic Place). Argos 4, Warriors 3 Jacob King and Erik Tittemore each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors on Friday night, with Connor Ruckaber scoring their other goal. The two teams found themselves tied 1-1 after the first before the Argos scored a pair of quick goals to take a 3-1 lead early in the second. The Warriors were able to battle back, though, and found them- Connor Ruckaber gets a shot off for the Warriors during third period action. Warriors’ Bilous records shutout in SJHL debut, Newkirk takes over scoring lead By Randy Palmer Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Boston Bilous couldn’t have asked for a better debut with the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Bilous, 18, stopped all 26 shots he faced to earn the shutout as the Bruins rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Weyburn Red Wings in Weyburn on Friday night. The contest was the first with Estevan for Bilous since being loaned to the team late last week. Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Boston Former Moose Jaw Generals standout and Bilous recorded a shutout in his first Everett Silvertips overager Cole Fonstad game with the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins. had two assists in the contest and moved into second in SJHL scoring with five goals and nine points. Leading the SJHL in points? None other than Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product and Portland Winterhawks standout Reece Newkirk, who picked up two assists for the Melville Millionaires in their 5-4 loss to the Yorkton Terriers on Friday night. That gave the New York Islanders draft pick three goals and 11 points in five games so far this season. Medicine Hat Tigers overager Brett Kemp had two goals and an assist for Yorkton, while former Warriors Kaeden and Keenan Taphorn had an assist each. Kemp (3-6-9) is fourth in SJHL scoring, Keenan Taphorn (2-5-7) 13th and Kaedan Taphorn (1-6-7) 15th. WHL players will remain available to their SJHL squads until late December when teams begin preparing for the prospective Jan. 8 start of the Western Hockey League season. Warriors’ King to represent Moose Jaw in Canadian Hockey League Memorial eCup NHL 21 tournament on Playstation 4 featuring every CHL team set to begin on Nov. 28 Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express With a full season in the Western Hockey League under his belt, Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Cory King is used to performing under pressure situations. King, 18, was revealed as the Warriors’ representative in the Canadian Hockey League Memorial eCup presented by Kia, a special video game hockey tournament that will take place throughout the month of December and will feature players from every CHL franchise. Games will be played online using the Playstation 4 version of the recently released NHL 21 and will feature all 60 CHL clubs playing a single-knockout event alongside four ‘distinguished hock- ey personalities’ who will act as special guests. “We are thrilled to launch this property and it only makes sense to do so with an innovative partner in Kia Canada,” said CHL president Dan MacKenzie. “The growth of gaming and eSports offers a new opportunity to stay better connected with our fans. It is also a fun way to give our players a chance to showcase their skills in a format that many of them enjoy in their spare time.” The tournament will begin with a 10game set on Nov. 28 and will progress through the draws until the semifinals and finals, which will then revert to a best-of- three format. Fans will be able to win prizes throughout the event, with that information as well as the bracket draw and special guests to be announced over the next week. King isn’t the only player with Warriors ties taking part in the tournament - former Warrior Luka Burzan will represent the Brandon Wheat Kings, and Carson Denomie will play for the Regina Pats. All matches will be streamed on Facebook Live and Twitch, and fans can follow the results at CHL.ca/MemorialeCup and on social media with the hashtag #KiaCHLeCup. Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Cory King will be representing the team in the Memorial eCup.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A33 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Flying Fins cap #SwimAgain Challenge with top 10 results nationally Lin, Johns rank among best in Canada, Fins post host of top provincial performances through six-week event Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express You can count the Moose Jaw Kinsmen Flying Fins among the many organizations wishing provincial- and national-level swim meets were taking place through the fall months. Because if results from the #SwimAgain Challenge are any indication, they would have seen some pretty spectacular performances. The event, hosted by Swim Canada, saw teams from across the country swimming in specific disciplines over a six-week span and sending their results in for national rankings. Week one was the 200m kick, week two 100m individual medley, week three the 400m kick, week four 300m pull with pull-buoy, week five the 200m kick and the final week the 100m IM. And through it all, Flying Fins competitors not only emerged with some of the top times provincially, but nationally as well. Take Emily Lin, for example. The 11-12 year old competitor got off to an outstanding start with a top 15 nationally -- includ- ing both boys and girls -- in week one, an off their best time or so many seconds 11th place showing in week three and 18th off their best time, so they’re challenged place finish in week six. each night in their training,” Shields said. Funny enough, Lin had little idea just “That keeps them motivated. Then we what she was about to accomplish. have protocol testing and monthly time “It was like ‘whoa’.... I just thought it was trials that we do, so it all helps the swima swim and I didn’t even think we would mers see improvement when they’re in the be doing placings in Canada,” she said pool.” with a laugh shortly after swimming an With no meets for at least the next month, 800-metre freestyle time trial on Friday Swim Canada is hoping to run a new evening. “Then I was really shocked. I Austin Lin swims the 800 metre free- #SwimAgain Challenge in the new year. told my friends about it and they were like style time trial Friday night. And you better believe the Fins will look ‘that’s cool, but don’t brag about it’ and I to be a part of it all once again. was ‘I know, I know’.” so these are really amazing performances “We have competitions that are still on She was one of three Fins to finish with by them.” the schedule later in 2021, so we’re just top-50 showings nationally and was Break things down by gender and the re- going to have to wait until January and joined by Molly Mack and Cole Hrechka sults get even better, with no fewer than February to see how things are going with in the final week, with both 10-and-under 19 of the club’s competitors cracking the the COVID situation and where we are competitors finishing the 100m IM 37th top 50 in the final week. and what will happen,” Shields said. and 27th in Canada respectively. “So they’re doing extremely well consid- For someone like Emily Lin, having a “So those are outstanding results for the ering the situation and the strange envi- chance to test herself against real live team and individual swimmers,” said ronment we’re in right now,” Shields said. competition will be a welcome change, Flying Fins coach Gord Shields. “This Interestingly enough, the Fins also saw a even if it does come with all sorts of is where there are over 4,000 swimmers host of personal bests from their younger nerves. involved and probably closer to 5,000 as swimmers, with 10-and-under competi- “Sometimes I’m not that into races bewell as 1,000 to 1,200 in each age group, tors Seann Terry, Julia Zinn, Rylan Mont- cause they’re nerve wracking but I’m kind gomery touching the wall with eight per of excited for the meets at the same time, cent or better improvement, and Gradey it’s really exciting to get out of the house Martin seeing a six per cent improvement and be actually swimming (competitively) for once.” she said. “Then I’m always overall. It’s all a sign of the hard work the team nervous at the meets, but when I’m leavis putting in in the pool, even with the ing I’m sad because I always think I could Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express COVID-19 restrictions making things have gotten a better time.” For a look at the Fins results from the that much different. If the Moose Jaw AAA Warriors can take one good thing away from this past week“I try to make each practice a challenge #SwimAgain Challenge, visit https://bit. end against the Regina Pat Canadians, for them, where we set individual goals ly/2IV8QQa. it’s that they now know what they have to for them to achieve, maybe a per cent work on. The Warriors followed up a 5-3 loss in Regina on Friday night with a 4-3 loss back home at Mosaic Place on Saturday, suffering their first two losses of the season. Moose Jaw fell to 4-2 on the campaign and now sit in second, four points back of Regina in the Sask Male AAA Hockey Warriors captain Atley Calvert atLeague South standings. “You know what, they played well, and we tempts to tip a point shot past Regina were just too inconsistent,” said Warriors goaltender Dazza Mitchell. head coach Trevor Weisgerber. “At times we looked really good and other times we that cost us in both games. We obviously just weren’t good enough. They were con- better shore that up and do a better job of sistent more in both games and they made that. us pay when they had the opportunities “There’s lots of things we need to work on as a team, as a group and as coaches with and we didn’t.” The Warriors found themselves chasing this group. I think it might be a good thing for us to take a step back and see what we throughout Saturday’s contest. WHL Warriors draft pick Ben Riche need to do to be better as a hockey club.” opened scoring only 1:20 into the game Chase Coward made 37 saves in his first with the lone goal of the first period, but game with the Warriors this season, forWyatt Wilson would get that one back mer Prairie Hockey Academy netminder with a power play marker 11:27 into the Dazza Mitchell had 36 saves for Regina. 20114mm2 second. The tie would last less than five The Warriors are back in action Saturday, Nov. 28 when they travel to Yorkton to minutes before Tate Schofer scored with face the Maulers. 3:55 left in the period. Sam Oremba made it 3-1 Regina 1:36 On Friday, Kirk Mullen had a goal and an into the third before Max Wanner pulled assist in the third period as the Warriors the Warriors back within one just over attempted to rally from a 5-0 deficit bea minute later. Austin McLean put Re- fore dropping the 5-3 decision. gina ahead by two once again with 8:35 McKale Paul and Max Wanner scored remaining, but the Warriors would once the Warriors other goals, with their three again find a way to get back within one as markers coming in a span of just over six Atley Calvert finished off a two-on-none minutes early in the third. Niven added a shorthanded break with Riley Niven with pair of assists. Regina led 2-0 after the first and 5-0 5:49 remaining. The Warriors had a handful of chanc- through two. es late with the goaltender pulled, but Kael DePape got the start in goal for Moose Jaw and made 29 saves, the Warwouldn’t be able to find the tying goal. “We had a couple unlucky bounces here riors fired 34 shots at Regina’s Drayden and there and a couple unlucky goals,” Ramage. Weisgerber said. “The effort is there, but Eric Johnston scored twice for the Pat there have been some serious breakdowns Cs, Kyle Gronick, Brady Birnie and Tate Schofer had their other markers. Pat Canadians take weekend sweep over AAA Warriors

PAGE A34 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 D SportS HigHligHtS e FOOTBALL Thursday 7:15 p.m. EDACC NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. Saturday Bears at Green Bay Packers. Monday 7:15 p.m. TSN NFL Football Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles. Friday Saturday 7:00 p.m. TSN Hockey Teams TBA. f Saturday 6:30 p.m. WXYZ College Football Teams TBA. Sunday 7:15 p.m. TSN NFL Football Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers. 7:20 p.m. WDIV EDACC NFL Football Chicago THURSDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 p.m. TSN MLS Soccer Teams TBA. Wednesday 5:30 p.m. TSN MLS Soccer Teams TBA. 8:00 p.m. TSN MLS Soccer Teams TBA. MOVIES 8:00 8:30 Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday on NBC. SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 Au suivant (N) Bonsoir bonsoir! (N) La remplaçante (N) Le téléjournal (N) Saturday Night Live Security Security Global News at 10 (N) “Coming Home for Christmas” (2013) Carly McKillip. (:01) Blue Bloods “Trust” Big Bang etalk (N) (6:30) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Captured! Evenings With Kim MacDonald Grinch Stole Minions Dateline NBC (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Coronation marketplace Can’t Ask The Nature of Things (N) The National (N) Frosty Frosty CBS News Sunday (:01) Blue Bloods “Trust” Two Men Late-Colbert Santa Is Comin’ to Town (:01) 20/20 (N) News J. Kimmel “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (2019) Mom Mom Nordic L Nightclub (6:00) College Football Teams TBA. (N) College Football Teams TBA. (N) Strongest Misplays NHL Classics Sportsnet Central (N) Bundesliga Soccer Alberta Primetime (N) Big Bang etalk (N) Corner Gas Corner Gas “Angel Falls” “A Veteran’s Christmas” (2018) Eloise Mumford. “The Christmas Bow” (2020, Drama) Lucia Micarelli. (5:40) Speed (:40) ››› “The Matrix” (1999, Science Fiction) Keanu Reeves. Black Sails “XIII.” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (N) 90 Day 90 Day: Other 90 Day Lone Star Law Gold Rush Aussie Gold Hunters (N) Highway Thru Hell Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Goldbergs Sheldon Dunham ››› “7 Faces of Dr. Lao” (1964) Tony Randall. ››› “Billy Rose’s Jumbo” (1962) Doris Day. (6:30) ›› “RV” (2006) Robin Williams. ›› “Fred Claus” (2007, Comedy) Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. Drag Racing Drag Racing DRL Drone Racing DRL Drone Racing (6:05) “Dark Waters” (:15) “Cross: Rise of the Villains” (2019, Action) “Never Rarely” Pain Glory “American Woman” (2019) Hong Chau. “Fast Color” (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Slaughter (6:15) “The Kid Who Would Be King” (:20) “Grand Isle” (2019) Nicolas Cage. Mark Forward (6:40) Billy Crystal 700 Sundays The Flight Attendant (N) The Flight Attendant (N) SATURDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SOCCER Tuesday District 31 Infoman (N) 100 génies “La nuit” (N) Enquête (N) Le téléjournal (N) Saved by the Bell “Pilot” I Can See Your Voice (N) Evil “Let x 9” Global News at 10 (N) The Masked Singer (N) Sheldon B Positive Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang etalk (N) (6:30) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Angry Planet “Antarctica” George sails to Antarctica. Football (:20) NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. (N) News Coronation Family Feud Battle of the Blades (N) Dragons’ Den (N) The National (N) Sheldon B Positive Sheldon B Positive Star Trek: Discovery (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Olaf’s Toy Story The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday News J. Kimmel Price Is Right (:01) Mom black-ish Mom Mom Paramedics: Paramedics: Pregame (:20) NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. (N) SC With Jay (6:30) Grand Slam of Curling Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean (:15) NFL Football Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers. (N) Corner Gas “The Christmas Train” “The Christmas Ring” (2020) Nazneen Contractor. Saved-Bell Saved-Bell Serialized (:45) ››› “Inside Man” (2006) Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012) King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Pimple Popper (N) When Skin Goes Wrong Untold Stories of the E.R. Bad Chad Customs (N) Street Outlaws: Fastest in America Team Texas takes on fresh faces. (N) Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld Seinfeld ›››› “Rear Window” (1954) James Stewart. ›››› “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956) “Nat’l-Christmas” (:15) ››› “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) Natl Lmpn NASCAR Gander RV Greatest Races: NASCAR From Aug. 15, 1998. 12 Dates of Christmas (N) 12 Dates of Christmas (N) 12 Dates of Christmas (N) The Flight Attendant (N) (:05) “Wendy” (2020) Tommie Lynn Milazzo. › “Dolittle” (2020) Robert Downey Jr. 12 Dates (6:40) › “Miss Bala” (2019, Action) ›› “Isn’t It Romantic” (2019) Robby Hoffman (6:35) I Am Sam Kinison (:20) “The Mystery of D.B. Cooper” Industry FRIDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 4:00 p.m. CBKT IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton Two-man and two-woman bobsleigh. From Siguida, Latvia. (Same-day Tape) HOCKEY k 6:00 p.m. TSN College Football Teams TBA. 9:30 p.m. TSN College Football Teams TBA. WINTER SPORTS 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 L’autre midi à la table d’à Les Misérables (N) Enquêtes à Morecambe Téléjour. Humanité The New Border Sec. Crime Beat (:01) 48 Hours (N) News Manhunt W5 (N) “A Perfect Christmas” (2016, Drama) Susie Abromeit. Transplant “Orphans” (6:30) Evenings on The Weather Network Planet Evenings on The Weather Network The National Dog Show Saturday Night Live (N) News SNL Stars on Ice “Christmas Stars” (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. “Country Christmas” Robbie the Reindeer The Story of Santa Claus (:01) 48 Hours (N) Two Men Two Men (6:30) College Football Teams TBA. (N) 7 Action News at 11pm Hudson & Rex “The Christmas Yule Blog” (2020) Sara Canning. Fail Army Fail Army Hockey Teams TBA. (N) SportsCentre (N) (6:00) NHL Rewind Sportsnet Central (N) NHL Classics Game 2. Corner Gas Pop Life “A Wish for Christmas” (2016) Lacey Chabert. Cardinal “Scott” “Meet Me at Christmas” (2020) Catherine Bell. “A Nashville Christmas Carol” (2020) Jessy Schram. Thin Line (:45) ›››› “Unforgiven” (1992) Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. ››› “Casino” (1995) Frasier Frasier Frasier Frasier King King King King 90 Day: Other 90 Day: Other 90 Day: Other 90 Day: Other North Woods Law North Woods Law North Woods Law North Woods Law Big Bang Big Bang Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ›››› “An American in Paris” (1951) Gene Kelly. ››› “Moulin Rouge” (1952) Jose Ferrer. ››› “Scrooged” (1988) Bill Murray, Karen Allen. ››› “Scrooged” (1988) Bill Murray, Karen Allen. NASCAR NASCAR Gander RV Drag Racing “My Best Friend’s Chri” (7:50) ›› “Mortal Engines” (2018) Hera Hilmar. “Superintelligence” (6:45) ›› “Everybody Knows” (2018, Suspense) ›› “The Good Liar” (2019) Helen Mirren. (6:05) ››› “EMMA.” (:15) ››› “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” (2018) ›› “Tolkien” (2019) Autism (:40) “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010) Al Pacino, Susan Sarandon. The Undoing SUNDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 La facture Toute la vie (N) 5e rang (N) Le téléjournal (N) The Wall NEXT “File 6” (N) FBI: Most Wanted Global News at 10 (N) The Voice (N) Big Bang Big Bang Big Sky “The Big Rick” Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Evenings With Kim MacDonald The Voice (N) Weakest Link Transplant “Orphans” (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Standing 22 Minutes Baroness Comedy The National (N) Rudolph, the Reindeer Let’s Make a FBI: Most Wanted Two Men Late-Colbert The Bachelorette (N) (:01) Big Sky (N) News J. Kimmel The Bachelorette (N) Home (:31) Mom Brainfood Brainfood To Be Announced MLS Soccer Teams TBA. (N) SportsCent. Rugby “I Am Durán” (2018) Robert De Niro. Home Sportsnet “I Am Durán” (2018) Alberta Primetime (N) Big Bang etalk (N) Transplant “Orphans” (N) In the Dark “Bad People” “Cherished Memories: A” “Christmas Around the Corner” (2018, Drama) “Christmas in Vienna” “Triplets-Belle.” ›› “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013) ››› “Philadelphia” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier My Big Fat Fabulous Life My Big Fat Fabulous Life Welcome to Plathville (N) Extreme Christmas Trees Gold Rush: Pay Dirt (N) Gold Rush “It’s Alive” (N) Gold Rush: The Dirt (N) Reclaimed “Seeking Ore” Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends Women Make Film (:15) ››› “Crossing Delancey” (1988) Amy Irving. Women Make Film (6:30) ››› “The Polar Express” ››› “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971) Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Racing Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross: Quebec City, QC, Day 2. (5:55) “Green Book” (:15) ››› “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” “Superintelligence” (6:25) › “The Goldfinch” (2019) Oakes Fegley. › “Miss Bala” (2019, Action) Gina Rodriguez. (6:05) “Escape Room” (7:50) ››› “Dark Waters” (2019) Mark Ruffalo. ››› “Dr. No” (1962) (6:50) “Jean of the Joneses” (2016) (:20) McMillion$ Enthusiasm The Undoing WEDNESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO SPORTS 9:00 District 31 Discussions Une autre histoire (N) Dominique Michel Le téléjournal (N) Private Eyes (N) Bull Bull “Prison Break” (N) Global News at 10 (N) Big Bang Bob Heart All Rise “Sliding Floors” The Good Doctor “Fault” Big Bang etalk (N) (6:00) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Evenings With Kim MacDonald The Voice “Live Top 17 Performances” (N) (:01) Weakest Link (N) News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud Murdoch Mysteries The Fifth Estate (N) The National (N) Neighbor Bob Heart All Rise “Sliding Floors” Bull “Prison Break” (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Disney Holiday Singalong CMA Country Christmas The Good Doctor “Fault” News J. Kimmel “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” (2019, Romance) The Twilight Zone (N) Brainfood Brainfood (:15) NFL Football Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles. (N) SC With Jay (6:30) Grand Slam of Curling Sportsnet Central (N) Pokerstars Caribbean Alberta Primetime (N) Big Bang etalk (N) Filthy Rich The Voice (N) “Cartwrights” “The Christmas Calendar” (2017) Laura Bell Bundy. “Christmas-Darl” Empire (:45) ›› “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” (2015) Dylan O’Brien. The Spanish Princess King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier 90 Day Fiancé The Family Chantel (N) The Family Chantel (N) I Love a Mama’s Boy Bering Sea Gold (N) Alaskan Bush People (N) Highway Thru Hell (N) Homestead Rescue Seinfeld Corner Gas Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang Big Bang ›› “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972, Adventure) (:15) › “Flap” (1970) Anthony Quinn, Claude Akins. ›› “Christmas in Connecticut” (1992) Tony Curtis ›› “Fred Claus” (2007, Comedy) Vince Vaughn. NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR Gander RV 1979 500 Bipolar Rock ’N’ Roller “Belushi” (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. “They Shall Not” (6:45) › “Head Full of Honey” (2018) Nick Nolte. “Wendy” (2020) Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Shay Walker. (6:50) ›› “Isn’t It Romantic” (2019) (:25) “The Jesus Rolls” (2019, Action) “The Art of Self-Defense” (6:15) I Am MLK Jr. (7:55) “Adventures in Public School” (:25) Axios His Dark Materials (N) TUESDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO 8:30 Découverte La grosse Tout le monde en parle (N) Téléjour. 60 Minutes Neighbor ››› “Coming to America” (1988) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. News Supermarket Sweep (N) Who Wants to Be Weakest Link (N) Goldbergs Goldbergs (6:30) Evenings on The Weather Network Captured! Evenings on The Weather Network Football (:20) NFL Football Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers. (N) News Home Alone The Great British Baking Show (N) British Baking The National (N) 60 Minutes Neighbor ››› “Coming to America” (1988) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Joel Osteen Supermarket Sweep (N) Who Wants to Be Card Sharks “211” (N) 7 Action News Simpsons (:31) Mom Burgers Mom Card Sharks “211” (N) Paramedics: Bridging (:15) NFL Football Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers. (N) SC With Jay (6:30) Grand Slam of Curling Sportsnet Central (N) Bundesliga Soccer Football (:20) NFL Football Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers. (N) Corner Gas “On the 12th Date of Christmas” (2020) Tyler Hynes “The Angel Tree” (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. “Cloudy-Meatballs 2” (7:50) ›› “Sherlock Holmes” (2009) Jude Law “Sherlock Holmes-Game” Raymond Raymond Raymond Raymond The Unicorn The Unicorn The Unicorn The Unicorn 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way “Never Stop Fighting” (:02) I Love a Mama’s Boy 90 Day: Other 100 Days Wild (N) Alaska The Kilchers spring into action. (N) Lone Star Law “Trashed” (6:00) Movie Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Indiscreet” (1958) Cary Grant, Cecil Parker. ›› “That Touch of Mink” (1962) Cary Grant. Fear the Walking Dead The Walking Dead: World Beyond Everything is cast in a new light. Walking Drag Racing NASCAR Gander RV NASCAR 12 Dates of Christmas 12 Dates of Christmas The Reagans (N) “Psychedelic” (:15) ›› “Last Christmas” (2019) Emilia Clarke. ››› “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019, Romance) “A Dog’s Way Home” (:15) › “Dolittle” (2020) Robert Downey Jr. “LEGO Movie 2” The Shop The Shop The Shop (:25) Coastal Elites The Undoing MONDAY EVENING 3 CBKFT 5 CFRE 6 CKCK 7 WEATH 8 WDIV 9 CBKT 11 WWJ 12 WXYZ 13 CTYS 19 TSN 20 NET 25 EDACC 26 W 29 ENCAV2 33 CMT 35 TLC 38 DISC 41 COM 42 TCM 47 AMC 48 FSR 55 CRV1 56 CRV2 57 CRV3 58 HBO MOVIES 8:00 7:00 7:30 MOVIES 8:00 8:30 SPORTS 9:00 9:30 SPECIALS 10:00 10:30 District 31 L’épicerie Les enfants de la télé (N) Anthony Kavanagh Le téléjournal (N) Private Eyes SEAL Team SEAL Team (N) Global News at 10 (N) The Masked Singer (N) For Life (N) The Amazing Race (N) (6:30) Evenings With Kim MacDonald Captured! Evenings With Kim MacDonald 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (N) Radio City Christmas News J. Fallon Coronation Family Feud “A Christmas Winter Song” (2019, Drama) Ashanti. The National (N) The Amazing Race (N) SEAL Team SEAL Team (N) Two Men Late-Colbert Goldbergs Housewife Conners black-ish (N) For Life (N) News J. Kimmel Chicago Med Chicago Fire Chicago P.D. Brainfood Brainfood MLS Soccer Teams TBA. MLS Soccer Teams TBA. (N) SportsCentre (N) Hockey Sportsnet Central (N) Hockey Alberta Primetime (N) Big Bang etalk (N) L.A.’s Finest Goldbergs Housewife “Candy Cane Christmas” “Finding Christmas” (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. “The Christmas Doctor” “Coat of Many Colors” (:15) › “Leap Year” (2010) Amy Adams, Adam Scott. “Public School” King King Raymond Raymond King of Hill King of Hill Frasier Frasier My 600-Lb. Life “Brandi and Kandi’s Story” My 600-Lb. Life: Where Are They Now? Mysteries of the Deep (N) Egypt’s Unexplained Files Moonshiners Unearthing free ingredients. Big Bang Big Bang Goldbergs Fresh-Boat Friends Friends Friends Friends ››› “Jane Eyre” (1944, Drama) (:45) ››› “The Devil and Daniel Webster” (1941) Citizen K ››› “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (:15) “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Drone Racing Drone Racing Motorcycle Race Motorcycle Race “Bernie the Dolphin” (:15) “Bernie the Dolphin 2” (2019) Kevin Sorbo. “Sea of Life” (2017) (:05) › “Cats” (2019) Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. ››› “Jojo Rabbit” (2019) Roman Griffin Davis. (6:15) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (:25) “Johnny English Strikes Again” “From Russia With Love” “Homekilling Queen” Nonna Anna (:25) McMillion$ Enthusiasm “Baby God” (2020)

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A35 FREE PERSONAL CLASSIFIEDS AT: AUTOS Wanted: Ford Falcon, fairlane, or Granada car, in good condition. Phone 306-693-1380 For sale. 2006 Chev Malibu. 149Km. Ps, Pb, Pw,P + A/C. 4 new winter tires + reg. Excellent condition. Asking $ 5,800. Thank you. Ph Bill 306 693 4665 AUTO PARTS For sale: 1 - Chev & GMC 1/2 ton Haynes auto repair manual 1988 to 1993 2WD & 4WD. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: Winter tire rims. 4 - 17” steel rims to fit 2010 - 2015 Chevy Equinox on GMC Terrain $100.00. Call 631-7698. MOTORBIKES & SNOWMOBILES For sale: One 2006 snowbear trailer 4 by 8 ft. New take off sides. Wired with lights. Ph 972-9172 TOOLS & EQUIPMENT For sale: Double work light & trouble light. 1 electric knife. 2 hammers sled & new work hammer - sharpener. Rubber & winter boots. Ph 972-9172 For sale: Kawasaki 3200 watt generator w/ invertor, used approx 3 hours, on wheels w/ custom cover, asking $650.00. Ph 693-2028 For sale: 7-1/2 ft shulte front mount snow blowers 540RPM with fit any tractor. Phone 306693-4321 or 306-690-7227 For sale: 1 new digial clamp meter. Ph 972-9172 FOR RENT MOVE-IN READY large furnished basement suite; ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED; (no extra cost for wifi internet/max tv & netflix :) Includes off-street parking. Available December,2020 #MooseJaw #PetsAllowed Call or text 306-630-9264 1100 sq ft 2nd floor 2 bed/ 2 bath condo Rent $1450/ month includes heat, water, natural gas. Underground parking, storage, elevator, security doors, A/C, deck Clean, lots of natural light, No pets, No smoking Contact #306-983-3976 Denise 1-306-491-6221 or Gerry 1-306-491-6222 Suites for rent at 412 and 418 Athabasca St. East. All suites are one bedroom and all utilities included except for Power. Suites are $600/month with a $600 damage deposit. Must have last landlord and work references. Call 681-4936 for viewings. Large furnished or not 2BR bright lower level suite. Available Dec 1/20. In floor heat, sun large window, in suite laundry, off street parking, 3 houses to corner store. Priced right for tenant with reference. Phone 694-0675 any time. Adults only 2 bedroom 780 sq ft apartment recently painted and up graded. Oak cupboards, new bathroom fixture, carpets in bedrooms. Has stove, fridge & microwave $750 per month plus $750damage deposit. Must have references. No pets, smoking or parties. Utilities included except power. Close to bus stop. South hill location. Contact306-693-3727. Rosewood Co-op housing has 2-2 bedroom suites available for couples 50 years and older,#140 High St E. Moose Jaw. Call 306-692-2200 or 6920179 or email rosewoodhousing @sasktel.net. Check our facebook page. For rent: Clean 3 bedroom mobile unit. 2 full bathrooms 1200 sq ft. NE moose jaw. Efficient wood burning stove with window door. 1 storage shed. Fenced in yard. No pets. Damage deposit required. No pets, no smoking. 306-692-6844 COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY For sale: Camera’s one DXG518 Digital camera with book & CD tape. One Olympus with book. One Stepone polaroid land camera. Phone 306-972-9172 MUSIC & INSTRUMENTS 3 books - How to play guitar $10. - Call 692-5091 MISCELLANEOUS For sale: Some tools & TV. Ph 972-9172 For sale: Antique carousel puzzle. 550 pieces. $10. Call 6925091 ers & centre shelving $160. 4 drawer metal filing cabinet FREE. Call 306-513-8713 Moose Jaw Eaton’s Toronto 1916 box. 6934497. 5 seashells from the island of Bermuda waters $5. Call 306693-4497 How to learn the alphabet/ or teach it wooden 5x7 inches. $5. Call 306-693-4497 2 coca cola curtain/towels 26x21”. Bill is marked at 5 cents. Make an offer. Call 306693-4497 HOUSEHOLD ITEMS For sale: 1 set of king size sheets. Ph 972-9172 For sale: Hardcover “A day in the life of Canada” book $20. Call 692-5091 Assorted clive cussler books $2 each - soft cover; $5 each hardcover. Call 692-5091 Assorted VHS movies with wooden stand $35. Call 6925091 Moving and must sell: 2 queen size beds: one slat style headboard ($350) & one with padded leatherette ($250). Round antique dining table (fruitwood), 1 leaf ($350). 2 antique, hand carved French Country dining chairs ($40 ea). 2 piece china cabinet, lighted glass top cabinet, dark rosewood finish ($800). Assorted Waterford and Rosenthal crystal. 6 place setting dinner set: Wedgewood “Oberson” plus open veg bowl & platter ($500) NO INDIVIDUAL PIECES. Parsons table (desk) - 72”L, 18”W $40. Entertainment centre: 54”L x 18.5”W x 29”H - 6 draw- New Chrome bathroom stand $18. Call 692-5091 *bathroom oct232020 Hardy Boys books. Call: Eldo at 306-692-9276 p.m. or eve. Five large cooking items. 3 fripans one is cast iron, 1 meyer steel soup pot with lid. 1 steamer pot with lid. $10.00 for all. Call 693-4497. One large blue pyrex bowl. Made in USA. $4. Call 306693-4497 Coca cola glass marked collectible $10.00. Call 306-6934497 For sale: 1 - Dirt devil ultra vision vacuum cleaner. 306-9729172 For sale: new corded Remington shaver micro flex with pop up trimmers. Got new in Sept 2019 used twice. Ph 972-9172 For sale: 2 electric clock’s westslot. 1 Mastercrafters. Ph 9729172 For sale: Black & decker toaster. 1 med roaster. Ph 972-9172 CHILDREN’S ITEMS For sale: New winter parka. Boys size 14 to 16 large $30. Call 692-5091 Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services For sale: Knitted doll - $15. Call 692-5091 Cute and clean stuffed animal $10. Call 692-5091 CLOTHING For sale: Helly-Hansen ski-doo suit for extreme conditions work wear, approx size #42 XL/TG. Asking $300.00. Ph 306-6932028 LAWN & GARDEN For sale: 1 roto tiller. Ph 9729172 SPORTS Baffin Felt Pacs. These boots are size 12 and only been worn twice. Rated for -100. Call Al 3066310833 WANTED Looking for electric motors, don’t have to work 306-6818749 I am looking for a lever or pump 22 rifle, and a smaller 22 bolt action rifle in either 22LR or Magnum. Calll or text 1-306641-4447 Wanted, I am licensed gun buyer paying cash for unwanted guns and ammunition, Moose Jaw, Regina, and surrounding area. Call or text 306-6414447 I am looking for a John Deere LA tractor or parts, in any condition, Call or text 306-641-4447 Free pickup of your unwanted snowblowers, tillers, generators, ice augers, chainsaws, or any other yard and garden equipment, in Moose Jaw and area. Call or text 1-306-6414447 Wanted a Stihl Chainsaw running or not. Call or text with model number to 306-6414447 Wanted: Gently used good quality tread mill and recumbent bike. Call Pauline. 306631-3816 Looking for a Stanley bench Full Colour Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ each plane used. 306-690-9153 Wanted to buy: Hardy boys books. Call Eldo at 306-6929276 afternoons or evenings Looking for any size of batteries for automotive/ garden tractor that are no longer good 306681-8749 SERVICES Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw - $40/load and up 306-681-8749 Will do general painting & contracting. Interior & exterior. Free estimations. 30 years experience. Phone 306-972-9172 Will fix & sell Lewis Cattle Oilers. Ph 972-9172 Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw- $40/load and up 306-681-8749 HELP WANTED Help wanted: Business/ Christian Evangelizing partner. Male, female or family: To eventually own and operate a second hand/ flea market business out of a downtown store and evangelize a salvation healing and deliverance ministry. If you are dedicated, Holy Spirit filled, Born-again Christian, give me a call. Please; only serious enquiries. 306-684-1084 Wanted: By weekly house cleaner. What do you charge? Do you supply the cleaning products? Or do we? Do you have references? Phone 306692-1331. Trying to find something special? classifieds@ mjvexpress.com Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 mjexpress@ sasktel.net or email Better Water Solutions for your entire home. LAWN CARE & WINDOW CLEANING Better water for better living High quality water delivered to your home or office Better water brings out the best in your family 306.693.0606 270 Caribou St. W. www.culligan.com FAST, RELIABLE REASONABLE 306-631-8014 MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN

PAGE A36 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Jeffery Straker launches Christmas season with new EP, upcoming shows in Moose Jaw Larissa Kurz There’s snow on the ground, a chill in the air and prairie songwriter Jeffery Straker is more than prepared to begin the holiday season with the launch of a new Christmas EP and his upcoming holiday tour opening in Moose Jaw. Straker will be taking the stage at the Mae Wilson Theatre on Dec. 1-2 to kick off A Very Prairie Christmas, the annual and wildly popular holiday show that will be touring around the province until Dec. 18. This will be the second year in a row that Straker brings the tour to Moose Jaw, following an enthusiastic response last year at what he says is his favourite venue to play. “The Mae Wilson is one of my favourite places to make music in Saskatchewan, if not all the prairies,â€? said Straker. “The first time I ever played there, years and years and years ago, I called it the Carnegie Hall of the prairies, because it's so perfect and I’m always looking forward to getting back there.â€? The tour is now in its fourth year, originally an exclusive to Casino Regina before branching out to include stops in Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Saskatoon and Prince Albert last year. This year, the show has once again expanded with a total of 14 dates in nine communities across Saskatchewan. A Very Prairie Christmas will feature an hour and fifteen-minute set filled with classic holiday tunes that the audience will recognize, with a few of Straker’s own original tracks sprinkled throughout to offer a homey, folksy feel. In fact, Straker has some new music that will likely be joining the setlist this year, included on his latest EP titled This Christmas which released on streaming services Nov. 13. The new EP offers a little taste of what to expect from the holiday show, said Straker, featuring three holiday-inspired tracks for fans to enjoy — including a cover of the classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmasâ€? and an original song about the passing of his mother, who was a huge part of his family’s festive season. “There’s a lot of people out there who miss someone at Christmas, so I think that song will hit home with some people,â€? said Straker. There will be a few differences at the show this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, including the shortened set and lack of an intermission, but Straker is really looking forward to being back on stage to spread the holiday cheer. “My job is to give people the music of the holidays, and hopefully have them walking out the door in a festive spirit, so that’s what I’m going to do,â€? said Straker. “There’s a lot of people who won’t be going out for a lot of Christmas things this year, so this is a chance for people to come out in a safe environment and have a dose of Christmas, and just hopefully forget everything for the by Wanda Smith Come Up Here Singer and songwriter Jeffery Straker. (photo: Ali Lauren Photography) hour we’ll be there together.â€? And, much like last year’s show in Moose Jaw, A Very Prairie Christmas will be a family affair when it takes the stage, with Straker’s sister Jill joining him and his piano for an extra homey touch. The new EP and upcoming tour aren’t the only things Straker has been doing this year, as he did a series of pandemic-friendly backyard concerts throughout July and August that turned into a 36-stop tour. He also recently performed a run of four shows with the Regina Symphony Orchestra at the beginning of the month. But he’s still excited to be returning to Moose Jaw’s most beloved venue, he promises, and he encourages fans to check out This Christmas before the night of the show. “It’s the real flavour, the three Christmas songs [on the EP] arranged in a folks roots style, the country kind of way. . . and that’s what the show is going to be too, so it’s going to be a really nice rootsy, singer-songwriter, sort of homey Christmas feel to it,â€? said Straker. “[The Mae Wilson] has such a fun place in my heart. I love it and it’s so special, so I really can’t wait and it’s the perfect place to kick off this tour.â€? This Christmas is only available digitally and can be found on all streaming platforms available, including Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Straker will also be released lyric videos for the new tracks in the next few weeks. Tickets for A Very Prairie Christmas with Jeffery Straker on Dec. 1-2 can be purchased from the Moose Jaw Cultural Centre box office, either by visiting in person during operating hours or calling 1 (306) 693-4700. Three grain buyer licences suspended For Agri-Mart Express The Canada Grain Commission has suspended licences of three buyers of pulse and specialty AGRIMART EXPRESS TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 277 Iroquois St W Moose Jaw, SK Next Service: Nov. 29, 10:30am Ken Mathers NEW LOCATION Lorem ipsum St. Barnabas crops in Canada. Affected companies are Canpulse Foods Ltd., Global Grain Canada Ltd. and its parent Globeway Canada Inc. The suspension was effective Oct. 31. A Dubai company owes Globeways Canada of Mississauga, Ontario. 60 Athabasca Street East In Western Canada Canpulse has an elevator licence at Kindersley,306-692-0533 Sask., while Global Grain Canada has an elMinister: Rev. Jim Tenford evator licence for Plum Coulee, Manitoba. Music Director: Karen Purdy The licence suspensions mean farmers selling to these Sunday, 14th, 2017 companies haveMay no protection from losses under producWorship Service 10:30am er payment laws. & Sunday School St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service As of November 22nd and including December, 2020 For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website Due to the recent Covid 19 cases, St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca On the Front Porch Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca Since Big Sweet Pea has moved to the big lights, Lil Sweet Pea has had to pick up the slack at home; taking over all the chores, including feeding the horses. Just the other day, she had fed the horses out of the wind but for some reason they didn’t realize there was feed available; they were standing behind a row of trees and didn’t bother to come see what she had to offer. Little Sweet Pea called and called but they did not want to listen to her for some odd reason. Little did they know, they were missing out on their daily grub. After she tried to coax them to their hay, she felt the Lord speak to her saying, “I have all you need available but you don’t recognize that I’ve provided it for you and you don’t bother coming to me to receive it.â€? She said it made her realize that God has already provided for us but we are too ignorant, too stubborn, or too lazy to tap into His blessings. Deuteronomy 28:1-14 is a great place to read about some of the extravagant blessings He has provided for us. We are the ones who are responsible to tap into them. With all of the swirling in the atmosphere of fear, chaos, and confusion, it is easy to get caught up in all the overwhelming circumstances. There is no doubt that there is plenty to worry about in our world today! However, as God revealed His provision to Lil Sweet Pea, He is saying the same thing to me and you. He is saying, “Even in these chaotic days, I have everything you need.â€? I have enjoyed following some of the journey of Nate and Christy Johnson (www.nateandchristy.co ), revivalists from Australia who felt the Lord lead them to move to the United States. They are very prophetic and in tune with what the Holy Spirit is saying. Recently, the Lord spoke to Nate and said, “Many are running out of their oil and burning out, so I am calling them up here!â€? We end up being like those horses when we don’t stay filled up with the Bread of Life (spending time with Jesus and His Word), having no nourishment for the days ahead. Jesus often went to the mountain to pray. He is asking us to ascend with Him in these days. He is asking us to come up higher... to respond with heaven’s solutions and God’s perspective. Nate prophecies that “God is looking for a people right now, who will not think as man thinks, but look to the hills from where our help comes from. He is looking for a people who will believe that He is who He says He is and partner with what He is doing in the earth. He is looking for a people who will release His answers into the world around them. He is looking for gates that He can come through.â€? “Lift up your heads, you gates; lift them up, you ancient doors, that the King of Glory may come in.â€? (Psalm 24:9) We are His voice. We are His governing body on this earth. Let’s stop looking at the chaos around us and stay seated in heavenly places, far above all the swirl of the demonic and begin to release His glory over our region. Let’s declare and speak the Word out loud, pray in the Spirit, agree in prayer with others, love others, walk in peace and encourage one another, all the more as we see the day approaching. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Birthdays, Anniversaries, & More! Place an ad celebrating your special event in the Moose Jaw Express! - As low as $50 a week. Call 306-694-1322 or Stop by our office at 32 Manitoba St. W. Today to book your space!

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A37 Walter George Widera January 22, 1928 – November 15, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that the family of Walter George Widera announce his passing at the age of 92 after suffering a massive stroke. Walter was born is Mumsdorf, Germany. Here he learned carpentry after the war in which he was forced to join Hitler’s youth. On October 18, 1949 he married his first and only love Ruth Hidlegard Thews. In July of 1952, together with their first born, Hildegard and pregnant with their second child, George, they immigrated to Hanover Ontario. In 1954 he moved the family to Red Lake, Ontario where he worked in the gold mines around Red Lake. He spent all his spare time hunting and fishing, not really for sport but to provide for his family. In 1957, he moved the family, which now included Dennis to Kakabeka Falls, Ontario. Here he bought a 160-acre farm with a large apple and plum orchard. He absolutely loved farming and gardening. He had acres of fruits, vegetables, chickens, rabbits, and cattle. His pride and joy were his property and his family. People would come from miles around just to see the results of his green thumb. In 1978, after the children were grown and moved out, they sold the property and moved to Powell River, BC on the sunshine coast. Powell River is the place he and Ruth found their true selves. The fishing, fruits, gardening, and the scenery is what he loved. He took up the art of smoking and canning salmon. It was well worth the annual trip of all the siblings to Powell River to reap the rewards. He loved putting harvested starfish under the potatoes and corn in the garden. Walter was proud of his 10-foot-tall corn plants. In 1995, Walter and Ruth moved to Sparwood, BC to be closer to medical centres in their golden years. As much as they loved living in the mountains, health declines forced them to move to Lethbridge Alberta in 1997. To keep busy he wrote his life history in a book called “An Emigrant’s Story”. Further health declines forced them to be closer to family and they moved to Moose Jaw, SK. They settled at Chateau St. Michael where they were well taken care of. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children Hildegard (Mark) Anderson, George (Katalin) Widera, Dennis (Christine) Widera; grandchildren Jeffrey (Jennifer), Stephen (Nikki), Heidi (Darren), Jennifer (Chris), Grant (Jessica) and ten great grandchildren. Walter was predeceased by his parents, stepsisters, and his great grandson Joel Luke Anderson. Walter had a great devotion to reading the bible in his belief of God. He enjoyed a large part of his life tilling the soil and watching God grow his fruits, vegetables, and flowers until he succumbed to living day by day. “Papa Grandpa” God bless you forever in the arms of Jesus. In living memory of Walter, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.wjjonesandson. com or www.parkviewfuneralchapel.ca (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain - Funeral Director. Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 In Loving Memory of Truman Bailey January 19, 1918 – November 24, 2016 God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you And whispered, “Come to me.” A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Forever in our hearts Shelley, Frank, Dora Lynn And families THANK YOU Our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, phone calls, cards and food in the l o s s o f o u r h u s b a n d , f a t h e r, grandfather and great-grandfather M u r r a y S m a i l . We d e e p l y a p p r e c i a t e all of your condolences and all of your kind words that were spoken a b o u t o u r D a d . Th e c o m m e n t s t e l l u s that our Dad had touched a lot of p e o p l e ’s l i v e s . We a r e g r a t e f u l t o a l l our friends and acquaintances and to a l l o u r D a d ’s c a r e g i v e r s . A b i g Th a n k Yo u t o o n e a n d a l l . THE SMAIL FA M I LY Cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Vanier, Peacock collegiates By Moose Jaw Express staff More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Vanier Collegiate and A.E. Peacock Collegiate. The schools sent out letters to parents during the Nov. 21-22 weekend informing them that an individual in each building had contracted the virus. As per usual, the letters did not identify whether the person was a student or school employee, or the person’s sex or age. The letters that schools have been sending out about confirmed COVID-19 cases are form letters, which state the same information each time someone in the building tests positive. For example, the letters say the school is working closely with public health officials to ensure the proper measures are in place to protect students. Furthermore, those health officials will contact parents or guardians and any staff, visitors or volunteers who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case and provide further direction. The letters inform parents that if they don’t hear from public health staff, their child was likely not exposed due to the protective measures in place. However, if children have symptoms of COVID-19, parents should call the HealthLine at 811 and keep their kids at home. If medical attention is required, caregivers should contact their health-care provider for further guidance, or in an emergency, call 911. The confirmed cases Vanier and Peacock appear to be the first for these schools. The only other confirmed case in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division has been at Sacred Heart, while most of the confirmed cases in Prairie South School Division have occurred at Central Collegiate and Prince Arthur School, along with Westmount School. The provincial government keeps a weekly running tally of which schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19. For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19. WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 or email mjexpress@sasktel.net The Family of Bob “Smiley” Spencer would like to send a heartfelt Thanks to all our Family and Friends for the love and support they have shown us after the passing of our Husband, Father and Grandfather “Smiley”. Thank you for the many floral arrangements, food and cards we received as well as numerous phone calls. Also thanks for the many donations made to the Moose Jaw Royal Canadian Legion in memory of Bob. Your generosity will always be remembered. Marie – Lori – Brad – Doug www.mjhf.org 23rd Annual Mourning Star Christmas Service for the Bereaved Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 Will be available ONLINE beginning December 3rd at 7:00pm On the website homepage of wjjonesandson.com Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations is what sets us apart

PAGE A38 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Congratulations New Parents! Arianna Wetaski & Ben Appedey of Moose Jaw November 11, 2020, 12:31 pm Male 6lbs, 4oz Kaylin Freeman & Taylor Drake of Moose Jaw November 13, 2020, 4:15 pm Male 6lbs, 14oz Renee & Chris Mealing of Moose Jaw November 12, 2020, 8:42 am Male 9lbs, 4oz Smantha Jeworski & Sheldon Demeria Desirae Moffat Morgan Haviland of Assiniboia November 8, 2020, 1:56 am Female 6lbs, 2oz of Bushell Park November 11, 2020, 3:41 pm Female 8lbs, 12oz of Moose Jaw November 11, 2020, 6:35 am Male 6lbs, 13oz REFLECTIVE MOMENTS Modern day car hops keeping suppers alive In the “olden days” families would pile into their horsedrawn wagons, or later in their more modern cars and trucks and head to the church basement or community hall to attend the annual “fowl” supper. In most of those vehicles there would be pots and pans and bowls and roasters filled with the food each family was asked to provide for this traditional event. Bachelors were often asked to bring a pound of butter, a jar of pickles or maybe a dozen buns so they too were part of the celebration. Joyce Walter The suppers were a time to celebrate the end of harvest and to For Moose Jaw Express spend time visiting with friends and neighbours who hadn’t ronjoy@sasktel.net been seen during the busy planting and harvesting seasons. No one went home hungry — and usually each family had a good portion of leftovers packed to enjoy the next day. Over the years the reach of the suppers expanded to neighbouring towns and villages and former residents made the annual trek to share turkey and some homemade pie. Unfortunately some communities discontinued their suppers because of an aging population and shortage of volunteers available to look after organizing the many details. Other communities persevered and maintained the suppers as major fundraising projects. And then along came 2020 with COVID-19 turning the world upside down. As a result, the fowl suppers as we previously knew them were cancelled, leaving supporters craving a taste of turkey or roast beef, and the chance for socialization. Sponsors were also left to face a serious loss of monetary profits generated by the suppers. Did they whine and gnash their teeth in despair? Of course they didn’t. They put their heads together and came up with ideas that gave new meaning to the term “drive-in” or “drive by.” Organizations decided to advertise their suppers as drive-in or take-out suppers, with volunteers playing the role of “car hops” to deliver meals directly to vehicles parked close by, or working indoors to hand out the pre-packaged meals that had been pre-ordered. At home it was an exciting time to open the packages to see just what was inside and was it as advertised. Our eyes bulged when we saw the size of the portions and then remembered: fowl suppers operated on the premise of fill your plates and come back for seconds if you wish. Just don’t waste the food. We have taken advantage of several of these suppers and have tickets for two more coming up soon. And we’ve been told organizers are excited and gratified by the response from fowl-supper-deprived diners. The only ingredients we have missed are the sour cream raisin pie, a choice of dark or white turkey meat — and most of all, the social aspect of greeting friends and strangers at the many fowl suppers that were always on our agenda. But hats off to the groups that have come up with so many brilliant ideas to help get us through these sad and unusual times. You have met one of the many challenges of the year. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. From The Kitchen A c h i n g s we et to ot h g et s s we et n e s s rep r ieve By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express If the sweet tooth is aching for a fix of sweetness, this week’s recipes might be sweet enough to satisfy such yearnings. Recipes come from a late friend’s recipe scribbler. ••• Black Forest Dessert is still open for operation HOURS OF OPERATION Monday to Saturday 9am–8pm Sunday 10am–6pm For Deliveries Call 306-692-1516 Deli Meals Fresh Home Made Hot Deli Meals 2 Piece $7.49 3 Piece $9.99 Call Deli for details 7 cups cherry or strawberry ice cream 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1 cup rolled oats 1 cup butter, melted 1 tsp. almond flavouring 1 tsp. vanilla extract 1 1/2 cups chocolate sundae sauce 1/2 cup maraschino cherries, chopped 3 squares baking chocolate, crushed 1 cup whipping cream, whipped Remove ice cream from freezer and allow to soften so it can be spread. Mix flour, sugar and oats in bowl. Add melted butter and flavourings and mix well. Spread thinly on a large cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees F for 1520 minutes or until golden brown. Stir occasionally. Remove from oven and crumble while warm. When cool press half into a 9x13 inch greased pan. Drizzle with half the sauce, cherries and crushed chocolate. Spoon whipped cream into ice cream and mix slightly but not fully combined. Spread on cherry mixture. Sprinkle remaining crumbs and sauce over ice cream. Cover and store in freezer. Makes about 10 servings. Remove from freezer five minutes before serving. Cut with a hot knife. ••• Rhubarb Matrimonial Cake 3 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed 1 1/2 cups sugar 2 tbsps. cornstarch 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1/4 tsp. baking soda 1 cup brown sugar 1 3/4 cups rolled oats 1/4 cup butter Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook the rhubarb and 1 cup of sugar in a small saucepan until tender. Stir frequently. Combine 1/2 cup sugar with the cornstarch then stir into the rhubarb and cook for another 5 minutes. Cool. Combine flour, baking soda, brown sugar and rolled oats. Cut in butter and mix until crumbly. Place half into a greased 9x9 inch pan. Cover with rhubarb filling then top with remaining crumbs. Bake for 35-45 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into squares. Serve as a single item or with ice cream. ••• Peanut Butter Cake 1/2 cup butter 1 1/2 cups sugar 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter 1 tsp. vanilla 2 eggs 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 tsps. baking powder 1 cup milk 1 small jar strawberry jam Frosting: 1/4 cup butter 1 tsp. vanilla 2 1/2 cups icing sugar 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter 3-4 tbsps. milk Cream butter and sugar then add peanut butter, vanilla and eggs. Beat well. Combine flour and baking powder and add to creamed mixture alternately with the milk. Mix well after each addition. Pour into two greased and floured layer tins. Bake at 350 degrees F for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans. Spread jam on one layer and top with the second layer. Frost with peanut butter frosting. To make frosting, combine all the ingredients and mix until fully combined. Frost cake. Chill before serving so frosting sets on cake. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 25, 2020 • PAGE A39 of moose jaw Sonya Bitz REALTOR® 631-8471 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Perfect blend of character and modern restoration. Open main floor with architectural details, beautiful original hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms and den on main floor. Upper level with bedroom, family room and bath. Detached 2 car garage. Extensively renovated 2 storey home with 4 bedrooms! Large foyer, huge living room/dining room. Good size kitchen with new cabinets, appliances included. Basement developed developed with family room, storage, den and laundry. Lori Keeler REALTOR® 631-8069 Katie Keeler REALTOR® 690-4333 Beth Vance REALTOR® 631-0886 Need Information About Buying Or Selling? Call Us, We’ll Be Glad To Help! Great starter home, walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Living room and formal dining with hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen, white cabinets. Upstairs 3 bedrooms, updated bath. Lower level with utility, den and bath. 3 bedroom mobile home in Prairie Oasis Trailer Court. 1590 sqft. Large country kitchen with ample cabinets. 2 living/family areas adjacent to kitchen. Covered deck. Single attached garage. Open concept kitchen with white cabinets, large peninsula, casual dining and lviing room. Garden doors off living room to patio. 2 bedrooms. Cozy family room in lower level with bathroom, den and laundry/utility room. Garage. 1240 sqft bungalow. Lovely kitchen with deep drawer pull outs. Cozy sunken living room, adjacent dining. Garden doors open to deck overlooking private yard. Lower level developed. Detached heated workshop, 20x28 with 10’ ceiling, radiant heat & overhead door. Market Place REAL ESTATE 606-940 Bradley St 1323 Irving Ave 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 306-851 Chester Rd ional Conditle Sa $269,000 Derek McRitchie 321 Butte St Cental Butte "Turn Key Ready", freshly painted throughout. Main Floor Open Concept, with Kitchen and Center Island, Pantry storage, Separate Dining Room Area. Single Attached Garage access from foyer entry, 2 piece main floor bath. Upper Level has 3 Bedrooms, 2nd floor Laundry, Full 4 piece Bath, Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet and 4 piece en-suite Bath. Lower Level is Undeveloped,. Well developed area, on a city bus route. Kids Play Structure Park! $169,900 1040 sqft Duplex, lower level unit & garage! (Rents: Main $1,200, Basement $900, Garage $200). Main Floor 3 bedrooms, full 4pc bath, kitchen with Quartz counters, Dining, spacious Living room. Solid surface counter-tops on main and lower level kitchen, newer kitchen cabinets in basement. Updated flooring (Luxury Vinyl Plank) on main and lower level. Fully Developed Basement with Kitchen, den, 4 piece bath, bedroom and kitchen / dining area. Each has its own Laundry! $285,900 1386 sq ft bungalow 3+1 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and main floor laundry, open concept kitchen / dining area adjoining the family room with fireplace. Downstairs you have a office/sewing room, large family room and the utility room is fully finished and spacious for extra storage. The 26 x 26 double attached garage is heated and has a mezzanine and wash tub! Retire to Central Butte and enjoy affordable living with all the amenities! Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: into your life! $195,000 Wonderful 2 bedroom condo features a spacious Living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 pc bath. The kitchen with fridge, stove, over the range microwave, and built in dishwasher. Upstairs 2 bedrooms that both have walk in closets. The second level also has a sitting area basement is open for development and is currently unfinished housing the mechanical and laundry area. Outside you have a small deck with BBq and shared green space. www.moosejawrealestate.net Homes sales in Moose Jaw dipped slightly in October By Moose Jaw Express staff While home sales in Saskatchewan continued to be strong in October, sales in Moose Jaw slipped slightly compared to 2019, data shows. Sales in The Friendly City dropped 10.6 per cent, going from 47 homes sold last October to 42 this past October. According to data from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, sales were also below the five-year average of 43 units sold and below the 10year average of 44 units sold. Year-to-date in Moose Jaw, sales rose 4.7 per cent over last year, increasing to 447 units from 427 units. Sales volume was down slightly, dropping to $10.1 million in October compared to $10.2 million during the same time last year, data shows. This is 8.3 per cent above the five-year average of $9.4 million and 3.4 per cent above the 10-year average of $9.8 million. Year-to-date sales volume in Moose Jaw was $104.1 million, increasing from $100 million last October. The number of new listings in Moose Jaw dropped to 65 from 71 a year ago, below the five-year average of 66 new units listed and below the 10-year average of 71 new houses listed. Year-to-date new listings in the city fell to 780 this October compared to 889 new listings last October. Meanwhile, active listings fell to 220 from 269 the previous October. The sales to listing ratio stood at 64.6 per cent, which suggests that market conditions favour sellers, the data showed. Homes in Moose Jaw stayed on the market for an average of 54 days in October, which is down from 59 days last year. It is also below the five-year average of 63 days and below the 10-year average of 56 days. In October, the median home price in Moose Jaw jumped to $240,000 from $215,000, which is above the five-year and 10-year average median home prices of $206,450 and $211,975, respectively. Yearto-date, the median home price in Moose Jaw was $216,720, which is slightly above the $210,820 price from last October. Saskatchewan home prices Across the province, sales of homes increased to 1,366 in October compared to 987 last October; new listings increased to 2,023 from 2,002, and; the median sales price increased to $275,000 from Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services $255,000. Consumer confidence is high in Saskatchewan despite falling economic resilience across the country due to the emergence of a second save of the coronavirus, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA). “The protocols that we put in place back in April to keep realtors and their clients safe (have) helped ease people’s anxiety when it comes to buying and selling real estate,” Jason Yochim, CEO of SRA, said in a news release. “We saw that COVID didn’t stop people from participating in the real estate market, but they also need to feel safe (so SRA’s actions have been critical to keeping consumer confidence high).” Overall, in October, the real estate market continued the trend that SRA had seen since the provincial economy reopened, Yochim added. Although the market is slowing compared with the performance seen this summer, this October was stronger than last year. As of Nov. 6, the SRA has mandated that all realtors wear masks when meeting with clients. Full Colour Copies Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. Mike Botterill 306-631-9663 | Brenda McLash 306-630-5700 | Dave Low 306-631-9201 | Jim Low 306-631-7340 | Jennifer Patterson 306-684-9267 | Ken McDowell 306-631-4624 Marlene Williamson 306-631-7508 | Patricia McDowell 306-631-4188 | Shauna Audette 306-631-0960 | Carmen Davey 306-631-9217 | Julie Davidson 306-631-5099 Larry Mathieson 306-631-1493 | Greg Boyle 306-631-1374 | Twyla Tondevold 306-631-6895 | Chris Harden 306-630-6570 | Kelly Whelan 639-999-0439 459 Lillooet St W - $295,000 1235 Main St N - $40,000 REALTY EXECUTIVES MJ www.RealtyExecutivesMJ.com 1673 Admiral Cres - $339,900 542 Ominica St E - $187,900 70 Athabasca St. W. 306-692-7700 (Locally Owned & Operated) 4 McFadden Ave - $285,000 the advantages of working with an