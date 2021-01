legacy 306.694.4747 • 324 Main St N What legacy will you leave behind BEHIND? Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan. (306) 694-0373 www.mjhf.org FOR RENT FOR RENT • Quality properties for quiet tenants • All Areas and Price Ranges Available Call for details • Some with heated parking, elevators, pets moosejawrealestate.net or call 306-694-4747 MOOSE JAW’S MOST TRUSTED LOCAL MEDIA FÕ 306.694.1322 FOR RENT “WELCOME TO THE REAL NEWS” FREE THE PAPER THAT CAN’T BE BOUGHT! SINCE 2008 Volume 13, Issue 47 | Wed., Nov. 18, 2020 WELL WRITTEN WELL READ! VISIT: Ltd HEATING • PLUMBING COOLING • BOILERS Salvation Army gearing up for three major Christmas campaigns Jason G. The Salvation Army uses works year-round to meet residents' needs, but the next six weeks will be particularly busy as it undertakes several well-known Christmas campaigns. The Stocking Fund Campaign, the envelope campaign and the ever-popular Kettle Campaign all kick off in the next couple of weeks. The Stocking Fund launches on Nov. 18 through the Moose Jaw Express; envelopes for the envelope campaign go out in the Nov. 25 edition of the Express; and the Kettle Campaign kicks off at the Co-op grocery store on Nov. 27. All campaigns run until Dec. 24, although donations would still be accepted afterward. The Salvation Army sees it as a privilege to serve and meet the community's needs, said Cadet Lester Ward. Christmas is usually a difficult time for many people and the organization doesn't expect that to change, especially this year. The Stocking Fund meets the financial needs of families and individuals who are struggling. It allows the Salvation Army to supply families with food hampers and children with toys, while any remaining money helps the organization support people into the new year. "There are always ongoing needs, and what a better way to represent the love of Jesus than to provide that support that's needed," added Ward. If people require assistance through the Stocking Fund, they will have to submit an application to be considered eligible. Salvation Army staff will then conduct interviews with applicants at the downtown location — 175 First Avenue Northeast — from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11. Interviews in Moose Jaw will occur from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Interviews in Assiniboia from Tuesday to Friday during the same time. PAGE A2 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Protecting You and Your Family Since 1976 • Health & Travel • Auto • Home, Tenant, Condo • Mobile Home • Recreational Vehicle • Farm • Business • Payment Plans ON SITE PARKING Sunningdale students remember soldiers who died in Afghanistan Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express One-hundred-fifty-eight mini Canadian flags flutter along the sidewalk leading into Sunningdale School, a reminder to students, staff and visitors of the Canadians who died serving in Afghanistan. About eight youths, five student pilots from 15 Wing airbase, and members of Friends of the Forces Fellowship (formerly 15 Wing Fellowship) gathered at the school on Nov. 6 to set up the display. The school has been providing the visual reminder for six years, with fellowship members usually joining students to drill holes into the hard ground to plant the flags. “It’s a very unique (activity) … it’s not the kind of thing everyone gets to have,” fellowship member Lyle Johnson said. “The Friends of the Forces are honoured to participate with students to continue that tradition of honouring the veterans of Afghanistan.” Helping with the activity was a great way for airbase trainees to engage with the students since they could talk more about Remembrance Day and its meaning, said Sgt. Patrick Porter. Members of the airbase — especially the younger aviators and operators — will always pursue the chance to speak with students as they can also encourage the kids to join cadets and potentially the military. “It’s a good way for kids to chart a path into adulthood,” Porter said. “It gives them good direction.” Besides children and youths, 15 Wing also works regularly with veterans to help tell their stories and ensure civilians remember the past. Sunningdale School students and staff, 15 Wing airbase trainees, and members Friends of the Forces Fellowship gather near the front doors of the school after erecting mini Canadian flags to honour those soldiers who died in Afghanistan. Photo by Jason G. Antonio “Their experiences are important and should not be forgotten,” added Porter. “That is what we want to impress upon the kids at the school.” Many students who planted the flags expressed their excitement in helping and their appreciation for what veterans have done. “It was fun,” one youth said. Continuing to erect the flags is important because it promotes Canadian history and recalls those men and women who sacrificed their lives, another student said. She pointed to a message on the school’s outside sign that read, “They gave their tomorrows so we could have our today.” Principal Dave Osberg thought planting the flags was a meaningful activity, especially since there are many military families in the school community. The school Armistice Day in the UK Submitted by Bryan Wilcockson was able to show its thanks to those military members for all they have done for Canada. “It’s so important that kids learn those values and appreciate the sacrifices (and the magnitude of them) that others do for their freedom,” he remarked, pointing out teachers are still able to promote remembrance through the curriculum even with an ongoing pandemic. Osberg had one uncle who fought in the First World War and two great-uncles who fought in the Second World War, so this activity had great meaning for him. He noted that the school created paper poppies and stuck them to the windows, allowing passersby to remember veterans’ sacrifices as well. Remembering Canada’s 158 war dead from Afghanistan by placing these flags 20113np0 was a great thing to do, said fellowship president Roy LaBuick. It gave him goosebumps and chills to see the flags lining the sidewalk. He also thought it was important to have the students — both kids and the airbase trainees — involved, especially after eight months of dealing with the pandemic. “It’s important to remember what veterans past and present have done. We should remember them more than once a year. We should remember what they do for us every day,” he remarked, pointing out Canada has military personnel serving all over the world. “Remembering the ones we lost is also important. It’s that much more reason to remember them.” Stocking campaign for Salvation Army The Moose Jaw Express/Moose Jaw Today is pleased again this year to collect funds for the Salvation Army Stocking Fund through to Christmas. The stocking fund raises money for the good works that the Salvation Army does for the community, as the funds are always needed. The goal we have set this year is $10,000, and The Moose Jaw Express/ Moose Jaw Today would like to challenge the community to rise up and do what it can toward the Salvation Army, as every dollar helps. You can bring your cheques and cash to the Moose Jaw Express office at 32 Each year on Armistice Day in the UK (a.k.a. Remembrance Day here in Canada), the children of the town (Selby, UK) 'adopt' a war grave and plant a poppy cross on it. This year, the children have also taken to painting rocks. Here's a couple of photographs taken by friend of the Moose Jaw Express Bryan Wilcockson who lives in the UK of the grave of a brave Canadian. Can you see the little rock on the right of the poppy cross with the Canadian Maple Leaf painted on it? The flags are a bit weather worn though. Armistice Day itself was a bit unusual due to lockdown with the COVID restrictions. S6H-4R3 Moose Jaw remembers with smaller-scale Remembrance Day service Special event at Moose Jaw Funeral Home in era of COVID-19 honours those who fought for the freedom of our country Randy Palmer ber the values that underlie the sacrifice In the era of COVID-19, even rememand the service of those who paid the bering those who gave their lives for price for us.” our freedom has to take place in as The Last Post and Rouse were persafe an environment as possible. formed by retired Capt. Rick Elmer, That meant the annual Remembrance with piper Michelle Gallagher offering Day ceremony in Mosaic Place - an The Lament. event that regularly attracts close to The event concluded with a selection 4,500 supporters, if not more - had to of dignitaries honouring the pre-placed be scaled down by the Royal Canadiwreaths, including Member of Parliaan Legion Branch 59 into a smaller ment Tom Lukiwski, MLA Greg Lawformat designed to protect everyone rence, Mayor Fraser Tolmie as well as involved. members of 15 Wing, the Sask DraThe Moose Jaw Funeral Home served goons, Canadian Armed Forces and the as host for the 2020 Remembrance Royal Canadian Legion and Anavets. Day ceremony, a gathering limited to A look at the cross and wreaths in place for the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony. Padre Cairns also offered his thanks to members of the Legion and Anavets pre-placed to prevent the risk of COVID-19 spread. The as well as special invited guests and dignitaries. Saskatchewan Dragoons Cenotaph Guard stood sentinel, those at home watching. Around 25 people took part in the 2020 ceremony in as is the case during every Remembrance Day and Dec- “I would like to recognize all those among us in our virtual audience who have been a part of our great brothperson. But close to 1,000 more took advantage of the oration Day ceremony. erhood and sisterhood of the Canadian Armed Forces… opportunity to watch the service from home as the event your service and sacrifice have kept our country of Canwas broadcast live on Facebook and on the Moose Jaw ada and our allies safe and free, in times past and now, in Funeral Home YouTube page. air and on the ground and the seas,” Cairns said. “Thank Viewers were greeted with a miniature cenotaph with you for your service.” ‘Lest We Forget’ emblazoned along the front and wreaths The full half-hour ceremony can be found on the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 Facebook page. -Linda Tomlinson-Seebach, Dragoons chaplain “...we remember the values that underlie the sacrifice and the service of those who paid the price for us.” Piper Michelle Gallagher delivers The Lament. Padre Rev. Ron Cairns conducted the service, with Dragoons chaplain Linda Tomlinson-Seebach offering the Remembrance Day message, touching on the silence of the ceremony between the Last Post and the Rouse and the meaning behind it today. “(The bugle) was to signal the duty officer had completed their inspection of the camp, and the silent hours had begun. Silent hours,” Tomlinson-Seebach explained. “The Rouse was sounded in the morning to wake the soldiers up… every time we re-enact this ceremony every time the trumpet is sounded and there is the silence, this deafening, long uncomfortable silence, a silence that speaks to our hearts and souls. A dead silence that says life matters, and so does peace. “Every time we hear that ugly, dead silence, it’s a time to remember what mortality truly means and we remem- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 public relations officer Norma Richardson was the master of ceremonies for the Remembrance Day ceremony. Sask. RCMP launching new multicultural youth program for high school students Larissa Kurz The RCMP announced the beginning of a new program for newcomer youth in the province, to learn more about the youth criminal justice system and issues that affect youth such as online safety and bullying. Organized in partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Immigrant and Settlement Integration Agencies (SAISA) and Saskatchewan SWIS Coordination, the Multicultural Youth Program began its first session on Nov. 12 with an introduction to the RCMP delivered in English. “This is an important program that we are excited to be a part of. We are inviting youth to work with us to build trust and understanding,” said Laili Yazdani, community program officer for the Crime Prevention/Crime Reduction Unit, in a press release. Offered to youth in grades nine to 12, the new program will include workshops on numerous topics chosen according to a survey of SWIS workers in schools and students. Each session will be done over Zoom once or twice a month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and given in languages other than English. Translation services will also be provided by request. Youth taking part will work through five sessions to re- ceive a certificate of participation from the RCMP and a unique opportunity to create a bridge between the RCMP and the youth population in the province. “Our youth are our future so their ideas should be encouraged, celebrated and supported as they will be laying the building blocks in shaping a stronger, more compassionate and inclusive society,” says Ahmad Majid, executive director of SAISIA, in a press release. Youth are asked to register online here prior to the session’s beginning. For more information, contact Yazdani by calling 1 (306) 830-1136 or emailing laili.yazdani@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. UNCERTAIN TIMES IN THE MARKET CAN BRING OPPORTUNITIES TO YOUR PORTFOLIO. Please call for your personal appointment to review your investment plan today. PAGE A4 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Phone: 306.694.1322 Fax: 888.241.5291 32 Manitoba St. West, Moose Jaw SK S6H 1P7 www.mjvexpress.com Publisher: Robert Ritchie - rob@mjvexpress.com Editor: Joan Ritchie - editor@mjvexpress.com Sales: Wanda Hallborg - sales@mjvexpress.com Bob Calvert - sales@mjvexpress.com Gladys Baigent-Therens - Sales2@mjvexpress.com Steve Seida - Special Sales Thank you to all the contributing writers, without your time and support, the paper would not look the same. Send your stories, events and pictures to; Joan Ritchie Ron Walter Joyce Walter Former CFLer to speak at Victims and Survivors of Crime Week gathering Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express editor@mjvexpress.com Jason Antonio Larissa Kurz Randy Palmer Dr. Steven Heidinger Wanda Smith The day prior to the announcement that masks were to be mandatory in Moose Jaw and basically across the province in all public places, I was berated by an individual in Moose Jaw who was also a patron of an establishment for wearing my mask in the public facility. In fact, the guy was absolutely ruthless when it came to his comments that were baJoan Ritchie sically directed at me, mask or not. EDITOR Believe what you will, conspiracy theories or not, I have the right to wear a mask if I so choose and if you prefer not to, that is your prerogative…Thankfully I won’t be seeing this person without a mask for the next couple weeks, at least, because if he chooses not to wear one in public, he will just have to stay home. Honestly, the ignorance of some individuals. It seems that some think that bullying others into submission to conforming to their wishes is acceptable. Sorry man, when it comes to me and my health and my choices, I will do what I feel is right for me, especially when I have no problem with you doing what you do as long as it doesn’t affect me. ************************** In this era of covid and a little more time to isolate in our surroundings, I find it exhilarating to fashion the nest for Christmas, possibly a little earlier than usual. Things are changing, and this past week I did something I haven’t done for more than two decades. We said goodbye to a thing of the past. About 25 years ago, I went rogue and bought an artificial Christmas tree defying the fact that we lived in an environment in Northern B.C. where firs were plenteous and within hand’s reach. You may wonder why? The reason being that live trees only have a short lifespan inside and being a close kin to Santa Claus, I wanted to stretch the joy of the season out as long as possible. After 25 years of being the object of ornamentation and the centre of attention, we had to bid adieu to our treasured friend because its branches were shedding more than a real coniferous. In its place now stands a seven foot stately but slim artificial tree that doesn’t need the space the other one garnered. As well, the square footage of allowable branches for decorating has been diminished to a two metre base decreasing gradually to the peak just short of the ceiling where an angel sits that has been perched at the top of the tree for most of those years. The best thing about this new item of adornment are the lights that are already fastened, thanks to advancing technology that I am a little late in appreciating. The fact that I have less space to deck the boughs means boxes of ornaments, treasured memories, will be shipped to the kids to include in their holiday trimmings. That is a good thing because after years of accumulation, it is with joy that I can let go of the old…and maybe make room for the new… The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. The contents of this publication are the property of the Moose Jaw Express. Reproduction of any of the contents of this publication, including, but without limiting the generality of the following: photographs, artwork and graphic designs, is strictly prohibited. There shall be no reproduction without the express written consent of the publisher. All ads in the Moose Jaw Express are published in good faith without verification. The Moose Jaw Express reserves the right to refuse, classify, revise or censor any ads for any reason in its sole discretion. This paper may include inaccuracies or errors. The Moose Jaw Express does not under any circumstances accept responsibility for the accuracy or otherwise of any ads or messages in any of the publications editions. The Moose Jaw Express specifically disclaims all and any liability to advertisers and readers of any kind for loss or damage of any nature what-so-ever and however arising, whether due to inaccuracy, error, omission or any other cause. All users are advised to check ad and message details carefully before entering into any agreement of any kind and before disclosing personal information. If in doubt, please take legal advice. Whitewood resident Zachary Miller spoke during the 2019 Victims and Survivors of Crime Week luncheon at the Heritage Inn. Miller was kidnapped at age 10 and sexually abused. This year will feature retired CFL player JR LaRose. File photo Retired Canadian Football League player and Grey Cup champion JR LaRose will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Victims and Survivors of Crime Week gathering. LaRose — who played for the Edmonton Eskimos and British Columbia Lions during his career and has spoken to 400 groups since 2008 — is an ambassador for Aboriginal people and will speak about how his path to success has been a long and hard-fought journey. The retired CFLer is set to appear at the Heritage Inn on Nov. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. LaRose will speak to community service providers during two private sessions, while he will speak to the public in an open session. However, seats are limited, so you must register by Nov. 19, by contacting Moose Jaw Transition House. Victims and Survivors of Crime Week was initially scheduled for May, but the federal Department of Justice changed the date to Nov. 22 to 28 to ensure organizations could still follow local pandemic guidelines. This year’s week — with the theme Recognizing Courage, Renewing Commitment — will commemorate the 15th annual Victims’ Week, the 20th anniversary of the Federal Victims Strategy, and five years since the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights came into force. “He will be talking very similarly to the service providers and the public. JR’s story is a lot about his resiliency in what he experienced as a young man and as a child,” explained Jenn Angus, executive director of Transition House and chair of the Partners Against Violence Moose Jaw and District committee. “He’ll be speaking about the barriers and violence he experienced — family violence and sexual violence — and how he came through it on the other side.” The service providers — such as the police, RCMP, justice officials, probation services, John Howard Society, both school divisions, and Canadian Forces — will learn how to create resiliency in their clients. The public will learn how to build resiliency in themselves while also supporting their neighbours. Members of the Partners Against Violence committee brought in LaRose after hearing positive reviews of a talk he gave in Saskatoon. Angus pointed out the retired football player is “an incredibly engaging and dynamic speaker” who will move people with his testimony. LaRose’s presentation is one of several activities the committee has planned for Victims and Survivors of Crime Week. One initiative is a white ribbon campaign, which three men on the Transition House board of directors — Kevin Pilsworth, Geoff Anderson and Jared Matheson — are taking the lead on to promote. The trio is encouraging other businessmen to showcase white ribbons and put up posters that indicate there is no room for violence against women in the community. “So it’s a men for men initiative, and they’ll develop a slide show of pictures based on that that we’ll be able to share on social media,” added Angus. A second project is the creation of a service guide — either a poster or booklet — that provides information about the services available to victims and survivors of crime and who they can contact. A third initiative will include a campaign wrap-up on social media at the end of November. Angus said she hoped the speaking engagement with LaRose would occur, especially with so much day-to-day uncertainty around pandemic restrictions. “We know that domestic violence has increased during this pandemic and that other crime (has happened) as well,” she added. “And we really want to support community members. We want them to know their voices are heard and that there are supports and services are available, and that these service providers want to learn … the best ways to continue to support everyone in our community to live healthy and safe.” Further information about Victims and Survivors of Crime Week will be posted to the Transition House Facebook page. Grains, oilseedByprice outlooks improved: FCC Ron Walter - For Agri-Mart Express Farmers can look for higher prices in corn, canola, spring wheat, soybeans and barley this fall according to a Farm Credit Canada analysis. The analysis by FCC principal economist Craig Klemmer suggests canola prices will hit $520 a tonne in the next six months, up from $443. Spring wheat should hit $256 a tonne, up from $227 with grain corn at $217, up a mere $2 a tonne. Soybeans will jump $50 to $494 a tonne. Yellow peas should increase $4 to $267 a tonne. Durum wheat is forecast to drop $3 to $271 a tonne while feed barley will go down $9 to $228 a tonne. The analysis notes that a second wave of the pandemic will make recovery of the Canadian economy slower. World GDP is expected to contract by 4.4 per cent this year but China is expected to grow 1.9 per cent with 8.2 per cent growth in 2021. Growth in China could support demand for grains and oilseeds. Lentil and pea prices will depend on India reducing import tariffs. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net Southwest region regains half pandemic job losses By Ron Walter - For Moose Jaw Express Half of the 2,200 jobs lost in this region at the height of the pandemic have been regained. In March and April, the Moose Jaw-Swift Current labour region lost 2,200 jobs. By the end of October, the region had regained 1,100 for a total of 51,500 workers, according to the monthly Statistics Canada labour survey. The regional unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent was up from 4.7 per cent a year ago. The region also has 600 fewer workers looking for work than at the end of February. This region was tied with the Saskatoon-Biggar region for the second highest unemployment rate at 6.2 per cent Highest unemployment rate was Prince Albert-Northern at 7.2 per cent with 7,400 fewer employed than one year ago. Fourth highest unemployment at 5.9 per cent was Regina-Moose Mountain with 11,500 fewer jobs. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A5 Oh Clark’s you are always there whenever i call... you meet all my needs! ALL YOUR FARM WATER PRODUCTS: • FARM WATER & SEWER • CABIN WATER • WATER BOWLS AND MORE CALL CLARK’S FOR DETAILS CLARK’S SUPPLY & SERVICE LTD. www.clarks-supply.com Clark’s 1650 Stadacona St. W. Moose Jaw 306-693-4334 Hwy #1 North Service Rd. Emerald Park 306-359-1964 521 South Railway St W. Warman 306-934-3880 “They bring the charm:” two Mortlach businesses partnered together for ultimate boutique It’s a bit of a family affair at the Farmstand General Store in Mortlach, but the four entrepreneurial owners involved in the homey boutique are more than happy to be sharing their space with one another. The Farmstand is located on the main drag of the small town, occupying a century-old heritage site that was once an Anglican church but now features a pair of local businesses spicing up the local shopping scene. “We were just looking for a little something extra to do in town, and she had a love for clothing, I have a love for home decor and so we amalgamated the two ideas,” said Angela Molde, who co-owns the boutique with neighbour Noelle Bossence. The Farmstand is one of several interesting shopping and cuisine destinations in Mortlach, and Molde and Bossence have gone out of their way to carry products from local Saskatchewan makers. The Farmstand carries plenty of different home decor and other items, including pottery handcrafted by ClayChic Ceramics in Caronport, organic coffee roasted near Regina from Duck Mountain Coffee Roasting Company, and soy candles from Match Candle Co. in Swift Current. The store even carries honey from hometown supplier The Honey BuZzz Apiary in Mortlach. “There’s a little bit of something that could suit anyone really,” said Molde. Almost everything else in the store is sourced from Canada, said Molde, and the Farmstand is set apart as the only shop in town currently carrying clothing. Molde and Bossence recently celebrated one year in business at the Farmstand, as well as one year in partnership with the church’s original inhabitants — Painted Brush Creations, owned by mother-daughter duo Dolores and Lindsey Unger. Painted Brush has called the space home for about three years, said the Ungers, and they were more than happy to welcome the new boutique into their studio and storefront space for a beneficial collaboration. “It was just us with our painting and workshops in here, but [Molde and Bossence] approached us and were looking for a space,” said Dolores, who first began the business doing workshops in her home several years ago and let it grow from there. And collaboration is certainly the right The Farmstand General Store and Painted Brush Creations are located in a century old church, dedicated as a heritage site in the town of Mortlach. Larissa Kurz The Farmstand General Store celebrated it’s one-year anniversary recently, after joining Painted Brush Creations in their storefront space in a century-old church in Mortlach. L-R: Co-owners Noelle Bossence and Angela Molde of The Farmstand General Store and co-owners Dolores and Lindsey Unger of Painted Brush Creations under the only sign in the store not for sale — because it sums up how they feel about their business. term. With the tall vaulted ceiling and large windows of the church, the store is open and airy and filled to the brim with charming mismatched furniture completely refinished by Painted Brush and displaying all the different items curated by the Farmstand. “The two businesses complement each other so well, they really do,” said Lindsey. “They definitely brought the charm, and nothing really competes with each other, it just compliments so well.” In addition to selling their refinished furniture and custom signs at the store, Painted Brush is also happy to offer advice for at-home DIY projects and they stock the supplies needed, including paints, transfers, brushes and stamps. Their signature product is Toronto company Fusion Mineral Paint, which features a built-in topcoat, and they also just stocked the new Milk Paint line over the weekend. The Ungers also offer workshops for curated sign projects or furniture refinishing tips, and they even recently opened another store space in their home base of Swift Current. “We’re excited about that, but this one definitely has the charm, there’s no question,” said Dolores. “People come in for a can of paint and then they get looking, and they grab a scrunchie or try on some clothes, or vice versa,” said Lindsey. Molde and Bossense agreed that since opening their doors, they have seen nothing but support from not only the local community but from visitors hailing from all over. “I think we add a little something that makes new people come to Mortlach to see everything else we have to offer,” said Molde. The Farmstand is definitely one of the reasons the small town has become a day-trip destination, said the pair, alongside all the other interesting stops that attract new visitors to Mortlach. “It's something for people to do, and it’s nice to have a few different places to go, like Little Red [Market Cafe] and other different restaurants. It gives people a day out on a Saturday, or whatever,” added Bossence. “People come out from Regina and Moose Jaw [when they] want something to do, to get out of the city and go somewhere for the day.” Both The Farmstand General Store and Painted Brush Creations are feeling confident in their continued success, and are looking forward to seeing more new faces dropping by to check out their unique space and locally made products. The Farmstand General Store and Painted Brush Creations are both located at 213 Rose Street in Mortlach, Sask. To keep up with the Farmstand General Store, visit their Facebook page for regular updates on products and hours. PAGE A6 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 COMPLETE WINTER SERVICE & MAINTENANCE Looking for a unique Christmas Gift? I have several art pieces ready or I can custom make one. Call Today! Call: 306-692-3443 301 4th Ave SW Moose Jaw • BLOCK HEATERS • REMOTE STARTERS • WINTER TIRES • RADIATORS • INTAKE GASKETS • WHEEL ALIGNMENTS • DIAGNOTIC SCANS • OIL CHANGES Book online mjminute.ca LOCAL UPDATES AND NEWS 24/7 Your connection to the world like us on ! @mjminutemuffler Local artist turns broken instruments into art with unique painting technique Larissa Kurz Most people would look at an unuseable guitar as a bit of junk to get rid of, but local graphic artist Henry Buitrago sees something a little more exciting — an entirely unique canvas perfect for custom artwork. Buitrago has had an interest in art for most of his life, with over two decades of experience as a graphic designer and illustrator, but his most recent passion has been exploring airbrushing as a medium. Specifically, Buitrago has been using the airbrush technique to create custom artwork on the bodies of guitars — both broken and functional. “Keeping a broken guitar can maybe have a lot of meaning for some people, who don’t want to throw it away even though it's unplayable and old,” said Buitrago. “And so there’s a kind of reward with creating art on it, something inspired to honour it. It gives a new meaning to it and people are happy to keep it.” His interest in guitar art began a few years ago, with a personal project to repair an old bass back to working condition. That journey prompted Buitrago to get into airbrushing, as a way to achieve the look he was going for with the custom instrument. After bringing the completed guitar with him to a jam session with his band at the time, a bandmate immediately offered to buy the piece and Buitrago realized there was likely plenty of people who might be interested in custom work of their own. From there, airbrushing became a passion for Buitrago. He’s done plenty of commission work for clients, custom-designing their vision in his own distinct style on the instrument of their choice — including guitar bodies for display and working guitars for local musicians. To name a few: bassist Dan Mason from Saskatoon hard rock band Saintvicious has Buitrago’s art on his favourite bass, and guitarist Chris Hunter from Moose Jaw metal outfit Northern Fallout has two custom instruments in his collection that tour the country with him. Each piece is unique, offering a special kind of connection between art and client, especially for those with an emotional tie to the guitar boasting the art. “His craft could be compared to tattooing, in that the instrument is an extension of the artist, and the final piece Henry Buitrago began creating custom guitars a few years ago, using airbrushing techniques to turn instruments into artwork. (supplied) Buitrago’s career in art is longstanding, and designing custom guitar faces is just a recent combination of his passion for art and design, classic horror movie figures and music. (supplied) is a special link between the owner and the canvas,” said Mason, in a testimonial for Buitrago’s work. Buitrago’s most recent project is something new — an inherited piano from a client who’s offered him free reign creatively. Much of Buitrago’s work reflects his personal interest in classic horror movies, especially as clients with similar tastes gravitate towards his sample work, but he’s also done a number of pieces catering to specific client requests. But he welcomes the challenge that comes with creating the perfect custom design for whatever ideas clients bring to his table, while still offering his own interpretation and style. “For them, it's a piece that’s going to be in their hearts, something important,” said Buitrago. “People have kind of a concept in their heads and they give you a starting point, but they let you create and I love that because when they come back to pick up the piece, they are really amazed to see what happened with that little idea they had, and how it expanded.” There’s a lot of planning and consideration that goes into designing art for a guitar top, especially if it's an instrument that will be put to work onstage. Buitrago has to consider things like the shape of the body and the placement of images, making sure to avoid putting important images in high-scratch areas or in places where the art may be blocked from sight by the musician’s hands or other equipment while they perform. Painting custom art on guitars is something very few people in Saskatchewan are doing, said Buitrago, and us- DOG WASH • Sat, Nov 21 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Sat, Nov 28 - Agribition Commercial Cattle Exhibitor’s Sale, 1:00pm • Sat, Dec 5 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Thurs, Dec 10- Simmsational PB Simmental Sale, 1:00pm • Sat, Dec 12 - Dispersals, Bred Cows/Heifers, new time 12:00pm • Tues, Dec 15 - Blair’s Commercial R/B AngusX Heifers, 1:00pm Check our website or call for updates, postponements or cancellations. In Business since 1968! AMENITIES INCLUDE: Towel service Shampoo included Elevated tubs with easy access steps Professional high-velocity dryers Aprons to keep you dry A treat for good behaviour Only $10 plus tax for a 30 minute wash 1251 Main Street (306) 691-0495 One of Buitrago’s favourite pieces, the centre features an eye that actually lights up and appears to follow you as you move around the room. (supplied) ing airbrushing as a medium is even less common since it can be a tough method to work with. “Airbrushing on guitars is kind of a complicated thing, and it can be an expensive canvas. With broken guitars, you can mess it up but with a brand new guitar, it can be stressful,” said Buitrago. Fortunately, there’s a healthy community of airbrush artists thriving in the province, and Buitrago says it is a welcoming space. “There’s a lot of people in Saskatchewan that are interested in [airbrushing] and they do really good work,” said Buitrago. “And it's not just people in the big cities, they’re in a lot of small communities and I think that’s really cool.” For Buitrago and many other airbrushing experts in Saskatchewan, the community is extremely open to sharing tips, tricks and special techniques between themselves and for new artists just getting started. “You have opportunities to learn, there’s so many resources and ways to get the right information when you’re starting out,” said Buitrago. “People don’t need to be afraid of asking or doing some research before jumping this field and there’s so many artists out there, including me, who are really open to sharing information or tools, or just helping people learn.” Buitrago encourages new airbrush artists and clients to reach out to him with questions or requests about his custom instruments, as he finds as much enjoyment in sharing his art as he does in creating it. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A7 Village of Keeler ends more than a century of existence By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express The Village of Keeler, located northwest of Moose Jaw on Highway 42, is no longer. After 115 years the village petitioned to become part of the Rural Municipality of Marquis. Reasons for ending the village given in an advertisement included lack of voters willing to stand for council and low assessment on which to collect property taxes. Assessment in the village of 15 residents is listed at just over $1 million in the Saskatchewan Municipal Directory. That directory lists Duncan Keeler as mayor. Keeler has been a long time mayor of the village named for his family. The village phone has been disconnected and Mayor Keeler was unavailable. In recent years the village and the mayor received some notoriety from a dispute with Saskatchewan Environment over water quality. A 2006 court case ruled in favour of Saskatchewan Environment and found the village guilty of violating a provincial order to chlorinate water from the village well. No penalty was assessed. Keeler supplied its then population of eight with bottled water. Once a bustling little town, Keeler’s hotel along Highway 42 was the only watering hole between Moose Jaw and Central Butte on the highway. The hotel was closed in the 1980s when the owners stripped it of furnishings and left. The vacant building was destroyed by fire a few years ago. According to the community history, Our Heritage, the place once had four grain elevators, several general stores, two implement dealers, several garages, lumber yard, hardware store, hotel, restaurants, boarding house, pool hall and churches. The Bank of Hamilton, later Bank of Montreal, had a branch and the Security Bank which closed in 1956 was the last privately owned bank in Saskatchewan. The development of better roads and the loss of small farmers gradually caused decline in the community. In 1899, during the Yukon Gold Rush Joseph Keeler rented a buckboard and team of horses in Winnipeg to tour the Prairies. Keeler returned in 1902 to homestead in the district then known as Rutland. The place was renamed Keelerville in his hon- our. In 1905 the town was moved five miles south to the present site and re-named Keeler. Joseph Keeler and residents from Keelerville, Eskbank and Brownlee met to lobby for a railway connection. Residents complained that construction had come to a standstill because of the 30-mile trip by horse and wagon to Moose Jaw lumberyards. CP Rail had no interest in building a line but reversed itself when the Grand Trunk railway (now CNR) started building a line from Moose Jaw. Keeler grew into a busy town with population peaking at 115 in 1926. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net Royal Sask. Museum hosting Dinovember with online events all month Larissa Kurz The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is celebrating “all things dinosaur” in the province with a series of online events for Dinovember. The month-long event will take a look at Saskatchewan’s rich history of dinosaurs and paleontology, which includes Scotty the World’s Largest T.Rex who was discovered near Eastend and now resides at the RSM. All Dinovember programming will be taking place online this year for residents to enjoy from the comfort of home. This includes a Dinos in 3D contest running for the entirety of the month, featuring a set of downloadable dinosaur postcards from the RSM’s website and an interactive phone app that brings them to An imagined recreation of Scotty the T.rex, the world’s largest T.rex who was discovered in Saskatchewan. (supplied) life in 3D. The RSM is challenging residents to snap a photo of their 3D dinosaurs and enter the contest to potentially win a copy of the book Mega-Rex: A Tyrannosaurus Named Scotty. Photos will be judged on a few categories, including “silliest,” “hungriest” and “best friends.” Also as a part of Dinovember, the RSM is offering virtual tours of dinosaur-related exhibits. A tour of the CN T.rex Gallery — home of the famous Scotty himself — is available through the GuidiGO app for anyone to explore. An educational virtual field trip for students grades one to three is also available, using a live video with a museum educator to explore how fossils form, how they’re found and how RSM’s paleontologists study them. This tour can be arranged by contacting education@royalsaskmuseum.ca. 20113ge0 There will also be a few special events taking place, beginning with a Live Paleo Lab Tour on Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. through Facebook Live. PAGE A8 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Indoor Farmers’ Market The Moose Jaw Homegrown Farmers’ Market is continuing indoors with markets open Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at the Timothy Eaton Gardens Seniors Centre. The Nov. 7 market vendors carried a range of items from clothes, jewelry, art work and woodwork, COVID masks to honey, lots of home baking and preserves. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ron Walter photos Preserves Clothes Baking BIZWORLD By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Low voter turnout in civic election continues disturbing trend Shameful, a disgrace, unacceptable! That should be the reaction to the low voter turnout for the Moose Jaw City elections. The result of hundreds of years of fighting for the right to vote for leaders and to maintain that right are slowly being gutted as voters refuse to go to the polls in election after election. The low turnout, ironically, occurred during a week when we honour and respect those who gave life and limb in wartime that we might vote. Not voting disrespects their sacrifice. Civic government is closest to the people, yet by the turnout the right to choose city council and school board members is furthest from peoples’ thoughts. Congratulations to the elected members and the many candidates with the courage and confidence to run for office. Perhaps in their term of office, elected members can come up with a way to increase voter participation. About half as many voters turned out in Moose Jaw for the election as in 2016. The 22 per cent turnout is the lowest in memory in an election when half of council was going to be new faces. The mayor’s $100,068 a year job was contested in a threeway race and three new councillors were assured. Incumbent Mayor Fraser Tolmie won his second term with 55 per cent of the ballots but only 15 per cent of the eligible voters chose him. A number of factors contributed to the low turnout aside from the slowly eroding interest in voting. Premier Scott Moe could have chosen a less weather risky date when he decided not to run the provincial vote over the municipal. And he could have given municipalities a day or two notice of the rule change allowing postponement of the election. The blizzard, not that unusual for this time of year, cut into turnout. One-third of votes were cast in the heavy advance poll turnout. Advance poll turnout was increased by avoidance of potential COVID-19. City administration should try to encourage voter interest when organizing the election. Administration dawdled in getting out candidate and voter information. The setting of only two voting locations certainly didn’t encourage voters to get out. The desire to save money and avoid COVID led to a poorly planned election event. Administration will whine that the usual school poll sites were unavailable as the school board was extra cautious about COVID but there are other potential polls across the city. The certainty of three new councillors being elected when three chose not to run should have stirred enough interest among voters for at least a 30 per cent turnout. The three councillors stepping down didn’t really tell many people of their decision leaving potential candidates little time to decide and organize in the midst of a provincial campaign. Next time you hear someone complain about city government ask if they voted. By not voting they should give up the right to complain. Ron Walter can be reached at ronjoy@sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Mandatory masks just one of new COVID-19 restrictions beginning Nov. 16 in Sask. Larissa Kurz Minister of Health Paul Merriman and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab announced a handful of new public health measures to be in effect beginning Nov. 16, as a response to curb rising COVID-19 numbers in the province. Public health is expanding the mandatory masking policy to include all communities in the province of more than 5,000 people, including Moose Jaw. Previously, masks were declared a requirement in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. The masking policy began on Monday and will last for a minimum of 28 days, to be reviewed after that initial period. For communities smaller than 5,000, public health is strongly recommending residents wear masks in public spaces. Public health is also placing limitations on alcohol service in the province, requiring licensed establishments to stop serving liquor by 10 p.m. and end consumption by 11 p.m. There are no exceptions for private events or outdoor serving spaces, said the press release. Fitness facilities are also facing new restrictions, with group fitness classes limited to a maximum of 8 participants who must be properly spaced three metres apart. A distance of three metres is also required in individual activities in fitness centres, with equipment properly distanced. All hookah and waterpipe services are now disallowed under public health orders. Public health is also recommending that high schools with over 600 students consider moving into Level 3 of the Safe School Plan, which would see a reduction of inclass learning. The provincial government has also updated the guidelines for arenas, sports organizations, performing arts and transportation in the province. The updated guidelines are available under the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan on the government website, and a list of communities now under the mandatory masking order can be found at Saskatchewan.ca/masks. “We are taking our recent increase in case numbers, especially over the last few weeks, very seriously,” said Shahab, in a live stream press conference on Nov. 13. “We need to take measures today to affect the future.” Shahab shared that the new policies are a response to the strain that the increased number of COVID-19 positive cases has been putting on health facilities, with intensive care units at capacity, and on contact tracing resources. “We have to re-adhere, get back to where we were months ago in being vigilant with what we are doing and how we are doing this, because what we feared could happen is starting to happen,” said Merriman. “We have a very unique opportunity right now to able to flatten that curve again or at least bend it as much as we possibly can, otherwise there will be some challenges [within the health system.]” Shahab said that there is transmission occurring in numerous settings within the province and that while there hasn't been a super spreader event yet, public health is hoping to avoid the possibility with the help of the public. He also shared that the province’s test positive rate is at 6 per cent, which is considered high and of concern. Merriman and Shahab asked residents to stay diligent in practicing all safety measures, including maintaining distance from others in public, practicing regular hand washing, and limiting your personal bubble of contacts to just the household. “If we all sat at home, transmission would be low, but that’s not practical. People have to go and work in healthcare, children have to go to school, [and] there’s lots of other discretionary activities that have started again,” said Shahab. “If the guidelines are not enough, and cases continue to rise, we will have to look at specific sectors, where they may be slowed down or see stoppage for a period of time. The ideal thing is we don’t have to go there, but it will depend how collectively and conscientiously we follow these guidelines.” Merriman and Shahab asked residents to stay diligent in practicing all safety measures, including maintaining distance from others in public, practicing regular hand washing, and limiting your personal bubble of contacts. Shahab also recommended residents keep track of public spaces they visit, to help with potential contact tracing efforts. "I think we do need to give this a good solid try before we move into more restrictive measures," said Shahab. The announcement came after Manitoba announced a code red closure of public spaces that began on Nov. 12. More information on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is available at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A9 the dark while growing up. Suddenly I recalled not wanting to walk by myself after dark, being afraid of what lurked behind the hedges and fences. There were no street lights back then to illuminate the way, just as there are no lights in the back alley of today. And the flashlight in my purse came with a suddenly dead battery. I took one terrified look down the dark alley after an evening meeting and as fast as my arthritic legs could carry me, I hurried around to the front sidewalk, where street lights showed the way, aided by extra lighting from the church yard. I was out of breath when I rushed into the house and locked the door behind me. During the alley experience neighbours chatted and waved and commiserated about the lengthy process of water main replacement and its inconveniences to our daily lives. And we chatted about the possibility that skunks populated some yards in the area, at least judging by the occasional odors. The final nail in the alley’s coffin came when a neighbour told his story of avoiding the back alley when he indeed saw a skunk walking towards him in the alley. In fact, he said, the animal tried to get into our yard and was foiled by the fence. That information was incentive enough for me to take the long walk to and from our vehicles, staying carefully out of the way of large pieces of equipment being operated with precision and excellence by workers employed by the various contractors. I just wish our household had qualified for a new sidewalk, similar to new concrete installed in front of several houses on our block. My nose is out of joint because our sidewalk now looks shabby in comparison. No wonder I was tempted to leave a handprint on the newly-poured concrete just to the north. I overcame that temptation only because I was afraid a skunk might just come walking by. Joyce Walter can be reached at ronjoy@ sasktel.net The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Applications now open for the 2021 Saskatchewanderer Larissa Kurz Tuesday, November 24 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Professional Medical Associates Maureen Mogentale BC - HIS BO TIS’ THE%SEASON FOR BIG SAVINGS GO 50 OFF RECHARGEABLE TECHNOLOGY on the 2nd aid* QUOTE REF: BOGO50PC AMPLIFON’S BONUS ACCESSORY EVENT 2 FREE accessories Receive a FREE accessory of your choice! Call to book a complimentary hearing test today! Toll-Free 1.877.860.2744 www.amplifon.com/ca FERING EXPA OF N D DE W HY GI N E After an unusual year for 2020 Saskatchewanderer Leah Mertz, the time to relinquish the title has come as applications for the position in 2021 are now open. The Saskatchewanderer program works under a partnership between Tourism Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, along with title sponsor Conexus Credit Union and vehicle sponsor CAA. “Leah Mertz faced unprecedented chal- The Saskatchewanderer travels across the lenges during her year as Saskatchewan- province for an entire year, visiting interderer,” said Parks, Culture and Sport esting hotspots to show off the province’s Minister Laura Ross in a press release. wide variety of tourism opportunities. “Through a creative, thoughtful ap- (supplied) proach, she motivated people to make new discoveries in our province and to support our local industries and businesses all while staying safe.” The program will continue in 2021 for the 11th year, with applications for the position open until midnight on Dec. 10. The position is paid, running from January to December of 2021 and is available to anyone who either currently lives in Saskatchewan or was originally born in the province. Anyone interested must shoot, edit and submit an original video explaining why they would be the ideal Saskatchewanderer for the upcoming tourism season, along with a profile picture and a resume. The Saskatchewanderer travels across the province taking photos and videos of unique tourism gems to share on their official blog and social media accounts, with the goal of highlighting the diverse tourism scene in Saskatchewan Information on how to apply and on past Saskatchewanderers can be found online at saskatchewanderer.ca. Hearing Clinic in Moose Jaw LS When the water main replacement work began on our street, we and most of our neighbours were forced to make Joyce Walter more use of For Moose Jaw Express the back alronjoy@sasktel.net ley, that place that previously was mostly ignored except for garbage collection day. Our back alley is nothing special, nor can I say it is any uglier than other alleys I have seen in the city. On our end and side of the street there is no access from the alley into our yards unless fences are dismantled. Contractor employees had assumed we could park in our back yards or at least had some other access to alleviate the discomfort of no front street access. They were surprised with the limited choices we faced. For two months we found ourselves spending a fair bit of time in this alley, an alley defined as a narrow passageway between or behind buildings. It is so narrow that new garbage trucks with that specialized equipment for lifting bins cannot be used in our zone. So narrow that vehicles cannot meet and successfully pass by. So narrow that stray cats can disappear before the first “sssst” can be completed. The forays up and down this stretch of our neighbourhood pointed out to us that garbage is prolific behind some fences and seems to multiply before and after collection day. In rubber gloves and with bag and rake in hand, we collected cups and containers, wrappers and other detritus, none of which came from our garbage bags. I knew that because we don’t buy coffee from either of those establishments, and the food wrappers were also unfamiliar. Regardless, they were gathered so passersby wouldn’t get a poor opinion of our bit of alley splendour. The alley, in daylight hours, wasn’t such a scary route but once the sun went down, I’m afraid it turned into a scene from a slasher movie. At least in my mind, that same mind that recalled me being afraid of HEAR BETTER, RECHARGE YOUR LIFE E CO What really happens in the darkness of a back alley? PAGE A10 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Grasslands preservation efforts continue with new conservation site near Consul, Sask. Larissa Kurz The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced that an expanse of grasslands located south of Maple Creek is now a protected conservation site. The property, referred to as Zen-Ridge, is 195 hectares in size and situated near the village of Consul, Sask. in the Milk River Basin Natural Area. It is home to grasslands and seasonal wetlands habitats, as well as several species at risk. Parts of the property have been designated as critical habitat spaces for the endangered greater sage-grouse, as well as the threatened species the chestnut-collared longspur and ferruginous hawks. Also listed as a special concern is the rare dwarf wolly-heads plant, which grows on the dried-up edges of the wetlands. Coyote pups, photographed at Zen-Ridge. (photo supplied / Jason Bantle) “The grasslands on NCC’s Zen-Ridge property are at risk, including many of the plants and animals that live here. Our focus on conserving grasslands in Saskatchewan represents an opportunity to protect and revitalize what remains,” said Michael Burak, program director of southwest Saskatchewan for the NCC. Grassland habitats are one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world, with less than 20 per cent of natural grasslands remaining in the province. Preservation of the property is possible through federal funding from the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, which is part of Canada’s Nature Fund, and provincial funding through the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund. Many individual donors also contributed to the campaign. The announcement follows on the heels of a conservation site dedication along the shoreline of Buffalo Pound Lake in August. TRADING THOUGHTS By Ron Walter For Moose Jaw Express Federal Conservative leader’s speech wants increased union membership Supporters of the federal Conservative Party must have been surprised, even upset, at a speech supporting unions given by their leader Erin by Ron Walter O’Toole. His speech sounded more like a left-wing agitator than a true Conservative business supporter would expect. Much of his speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto, according to news reports, was spent on defending and promoting unionized labour. Not what one would expect from a Conservative leader, for business operators supporting that party are mostly anti-union. To them, unions are enemies needing to be kept in their place or eliminated. ‘‘Private sector union membership has collapsed,” said the Conservative leader. Union membership is an “essential balance between what is good for business and what is food for employers. “Today, that balance is dangerously disappearing.” The data bears him out. Statistics Canada surveys show union membership at 30.2 per cent of employees in 2019, only down .4 per cent in five years, But that’s way down from 38 per cent in 2012 and 43 per cent in 1940. The most heavily unionized sectors are public administration, 72 per cent; education, 72 per cent; and utilities, 67 per cent. Only 16 per cent of private sector employees are union members. Has O’Toole decided that unions are needed to ensure a fairer division of GDP than happens when employers solely determine wages and salaries? To a left winger that is a fundamental principle as is the notion that unions keep some profits from leaving the country or region and spend them locally. “Do we want a nation a of Uber drivers?” O’Toole asked while warning that younger generations face an endless cycle of dead end contract jobs without benefits or security - strong talk coming from a Conservative leader. It’s ironic too since he was part of the Harper Conservative government that made it more difficult to form unions. Across Canada, Conservative governments have erected barriers to union activity and reduced labour benefits. When he was elected O’Toole promised to reach out and spread the party tent wider over more voters than the current base. Some of his Canada First comments have sounded like he has imported a winning idea from south of the 49th Parallel. The about face on union organization is a significant departure from standard Conservative platform policy. The departure perhaps recognizes that labour-management jostling over splitting income from business becomes too one-sided when management sets the priorities and labour’s only option in unpleasant circumstances is to find another job. Whether O’Toole’s outreach to labour succeeds remains to be seen. This speech didn’t receive wide coverage in the media. Unless an idea is well spread voters won’t know about it. PAGE A12 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services Full Colour Copies Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. A naturopathic doctor’s perspective on oversanitizing Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Society has increased the amount of hand sanitizer it uses to help combat the coronavirus, but a naturopathic doctor says that could have harmful effects on our immune system. “Absolutely. This isn’t something new to the medical community,” Dr. Joel Guillemin said on Nov. 5 during an online Zoom meeting through the Moose Jaw Public Library. “I know a big community in the medical world is dentists. They’ve been saying this for a long time: oversanitizing everything — especially in oral health — is then causing problems for everything.” Research shows that the overuse of antibiotics can kill off good and bad bacteria in the gut, which leads to long-term problems, he continued. With hand sanitizers, eliminating all the good bacteria from the skin can open people to the same issues. “It’s definitely a hot topic right now. A lot of the literature is supporting the state of saying, ‘Don’t get rid of too much of your good bacteria,’” Guillemin remarked. “A lot of it is coming down to public health initiatives. What is more important? Are they saying getting rid of COVID or protecting against all these other things? “… It’s definitely a debate happening out there, and there are pros and cons, but I would say — just from my opinion — more cons by using too much hand sanitizer over and over again.” Residents should continue to wash their hands with soap and water to eliminate the bad bacteria while keeping good skin contact. For example, Guillemin pointed out most babies are born without bacteria as they grew in the womb. Since doctors want babies to acquire as much good bacteria as possible, they recommend that women have vaginal births over C-sections, that babies be placed into their parents’ arms right after birth for skin-to-skin contact, and babies be breast-fed over bottle-fed. Wearing masks Wearing masks could affect people’s health, especially the respiratory system, Guillemin said. The research he has read indicates there isn’t too much of a negative effect on the immune system specif- ically. “What we do want to have happen, though, is good (and) different exposure to different molecules,” he continued. “I talked about how the digestive system is like an immune organ. Our respiratory tract is just as much like an immune organ, where it’s going to be that last line of defence before things get in.” People should use their immune system to strengthen it, including exposing oneself to different bacteria to build up immunity, said Guillemin. Not exposing oneself to different bacteria is most clearly seen in children. Many don’t have good immunity between ages one and three, leading to autoimmune disorders, allergies, eczema or asthma. This is why acquiring some of that exposure is a positive thing. “So just based on that alone, with the masks, we do want to have some sort of exposure,” he continued. “Now, whether it’s the virus we want to get exposed to or not, I don’t know. But it’s definitely an interesting topic right now with masks and our immune strength — the pros and the cons and what’s going to happen with that.” Our complex immune system needs special management, naturopath says Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Humans’ immune system is complex and constantly in a state of fluctuation, which means everyone requires an individualized approach to manage that system, a naturopathic doctor says. Our immune system protects us from our environment — including microbes, bacteria and pathogens — and keeps most other systems in balance throughout our body, explained Dr. Joel Guillemin. Large amounts of research data about the immune system come out every decade, with most of that information about cancer and healthy bacteria in the body. Besides being complex, the immune system is influenced by the hormones coursing through us. “A big thing that I see in (my) practice is that a person’s digestive health or gut health plays a huge, huge role overall,” Guillemin said on Nov. 5 during a Zoom meeting through the Moose Jaw Public Library while discussing how to boost the immune system. “Why is it important? I like to picture it as an immune organ … because it’s kind of that last line of defence. That’s where things are going to get into the body, and we have to check to make sure it’s safe or not safe to get rid of.” There are 100 trillion bacteria — it would take 31,709 years to count to one trillion — in our digestive system, with researchers believing there are more bacteria cells than human cells in the body, continued Guillemin. These microorganisms can help support healthy intestinal cell growth, fight off bad bacteria, trigger an immune response, and contribute to many physiologic activities, including serotonin, melatonin, and estrogen production. CHURCH & HALVERSON ACCOUNTING LTD. Accounting & Income Tax Services ANNOUNCING The recent retirement of Bob Church Congratulations on a long and successful career and all the best in the future! Vicki and the crew are looking forward to providing you with the same professional service that you have grown accustomed to. See you Soon! #3 - 15 Lancaster Road, Moose Jaw, SK Phone: 306-691-6633 “The relationship we share with our gut bacteria is so, so important,” he said. While most immune system responses are positive since they keep us healthy, depending upon genetics or environmental exposure, white blood cells can attack something they shouldn’t, he pointed out. This is most notably seen in food allergies or sensitivities to lactose, gluten or sugar. Another part of our immune system that is helpful is the lymphatic system, mainly comprised of vessels and nodes. It helps filter and clean out debris from cellular activity and is the first step to detoxify our bodies. Lymphatic vessels are different from blood vessels, Guillemin explained. While blood vessels have the heart to pump blood through, the lymphatic system doesn’t have a pump to push debris out. A pump can be created around these vessels to help drain the debris, which can be done by dilating or constricting blood vessels or moving our muscles frequently. “Our muscles will almost, like a tube of toothpaste, will start to push things along so we can get rid of it,” he said. Another factor that can affect the immune system is inflammation. When inflammation increases — specifically caused by molecule Interleukin 6 — the immune system sees a greater degree of dysfunction and can lead to arthritis, Crohn’s, or celiac, said Guillemin. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A13 Naturopathic doctor shares four actions he considers good in building better health Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express A proper diet, a lifestyle that involves physical activity, managing stress and acquiring enough sleep are four ways to build a solid foundation for better health, a doctor suggests. “Regardless of what we do in medicine, whether it’s supplements, pharmaceutical medication, surgery (or) treatments of any sort of modality, if we don’t have this foundation of health imprinted, then we’re never going to get 100 per cent of our outcome here,” said naturopathy Dr. Joel Guillemin. The Moose Jaw Public Library hosted Guillemin via Zoom on Nov. 5. The naturopathic doctor talked about how people can boost their immune system and maintain good overall health. Proper foods Diet — including what to eat and how much water to drink — is one of the biggest factors in a healthy system, Guillemin said. Healthy diets should limit sugar intake, processed foods, and alcohol, and be high in whole foods. “It’s just interesting that after decades of all the research on diet and nutrition we’ve done, we’re still hitting these important messages,” he remarked. “It shows in our North American diet (that) we’re still struggling with this concept here.” Each person requires an individualized diet or food plan since that’s the best approach, he continued. A person’s genetics and environmental factors can play a big role in what the body can handle. LETTER TO THE EDITOR Send your letters to the editor to: letters@mjvexpress.com or 888-241-5291 All columns, letters to the editor and editorials are solely the personal opinions of the writers themselves and not necessarily the opinions of The Moose Jaw Express. Three popular fad diets right now are the Mediterranean diet, Paleolithic diet and ketogenic diet. The common link among them is they all propose to limit sugar and carbs or starches. “Sugar is the biggest problem for our body. It messes up our immune system,” said Guillemin, noting people should limit their intake of it. The best foods to boost the immune system include mushrooms, garlic, onions, shallots, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, spinach, kale, leafy greens, almonds, nuts, seeds, Greek yogurt, olive oil, coconut oil and avocado oil. Healthy lifestyle and physical activity Whether people take part in strenuous exercise or light activity, they should engage in it regularly and take an individualized approach to it, Guillemin said. Exercise options could include running, lifting weights, yoga, qi gong, prayer or meditation, along with daily activities such as chores or gardening. “I like to see people get a little bit of everything (for exercise) … ,” he remarked. “Muscles need to move to rid the body of cellular debris.” Stress management Stress can be good since it prepares us for our day or readies us to give a speech, said Guillemin. However, many people experience negative stress; the body produces cortisol, which suppresses or turns off the immune system and makes us prone to illness. Immune Support and PPEs Hello, I hope you are doing well and staying warm and safe! My name is Dr. Joel Guillemin and I am sending this email in regards to the recent articles that have been posted in the Moose Jaw Express and Moose Jaw Today on immune health and supporting our immune system! Thank you for posting them as I appreciate getting the message out there on how important it is to support our immune system. I wanted to send this message to add some important points of clarification, specifically regarding the use of masks. I feel it is in my due diligence for the community as a whole to add further clarification to the topic. During the zoom discussion (through the Public Library), the messaging regarding masks and sanitizers was in reference to our overall microbiome and supporting the growth of good bacteria. And although there continues to be concern regarding the use of these PPE measures (masks, sanitizer, Some ways to reduce stress include breathing exercises, meditation or prayer, journaling, art or music therapy, and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT). Sleep habits Sleep hygiene is the actions we take to prepare ourselves for bed, including reducing screen time before bed, he explained. An increase in screen use at bedtime or in bed is getting worse, especially among children. The white and blue lights that our devices produce stimulate the brain, but red light tells the brain to produce melatonin and go to sleep. Some ways to encourage the body — or the parasympathetic nervous system specifically — to sleep include drinking warm herbal tea, gargling with salt water and reducing the blue and white lights of screens and devices. Other ways to boost the immune system include taking supplements such as vitamin D, zinc, glutathione, probiotics, fish oil, and vitamin C. Antiviral options include amino acid lysine, oregano oil, grapefruit seed extract, and vitamin A. PAGE A14 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Moose Jaw – Spanish Flu and COVID-19 – Lessons from History By Richard Dowson The Spanish Flu reached Moose Jaw in the first week of October, 1918. People began dying. The ‘infection reservoir’, the Active Cases, grew exponentially. Sick returning solders stayed at the Armoury and spread Flu. Dr. Turner was the Moose Jaw and District Medical Officer in October 1918 and had complete control over what was done do to stem the spread of Spanish Flu. After consultations, action was taken. The Military District sent soldiers home directly and stopped housing them at the Armoury. Their Discharge Papers would be mailed to them. Reducing the ‘Infection Reservoir,’ what we call the Active Case Count, was critical. Dr. Turner ordered all gathering places closed until further notice. That meant schools, places of worship, pool halls and so on, were closed. Dr. Turner converted Prince Arthur School and the Hotel on the South Hill into hospitals. He asked for volunteers to work with the sick; for people to wear masks and not gather. The WW I Armistice Celebrations saw thousands of people jam Moose Jaw streets in the second week of November. Dr. Turner was terrified; certain another out- Dr. Turner lived in this house, now Jones Funeral Home. break of Flu would follow. It didn’t. The five weeks of closure saw the worst pass. The estimated Active Cases were down (there were no tests for Flu in 1918), the infection reservoir shrank. Dr. Turner re-opened schools, pool halls, places of worship; gathering places and closed one ‘relief’ hospital. People continued to die but in much smaller numbers and those deaths were usually within the same family. 102 years ago the Pioneers of Moose Jaw discovered, by accident, shrinking Active Cases shrank the Infection Reservoir, the source of new infections. Lesson from History: 2020 daily COVID infections run about 10% of the Active Case Count. To control COVID-19 “Flu”, reduce the number of Active Cases. Journey to Hope hosts Hope Summit 2020 online to inspire changes in mental health Larissa Kurz Journey to Hope Moose Jaw has made some huge changes to this year’s Hope Summit 2020, but the bi-annual inspirational event has moved forward with its launch to offer what organizers hope is another inspiring message in a difficult year. Hope Summit began in 2016 as a Ted Talk-style event meant to share personal stories of strength and recovery while struggling with mental health. Journey to Hope hosts the event in Moose Jaw every two years, usually bringing forward a lineup of local speakers to take the stage at the Moose Jaw Public Library theatre for a live audience. “Inspiring hope is our mission,” said Journey to Hope representative Della Ferguson. “And it is our great hope that we can support people in breaking down the barriers holding them back from living life to is fullest potential.” This year, Hope Summit is taking place through a series of videos to both follow the COVID-19 restrictions on crowds and, organizers hope, to reach a wider audience than ever before. The goal of the event is to open the conversation about mental health and normalize the act of sharing, to create a more comfortable space for those feeling affected themselves. “One of the big challenges people are facing is stigma, and we wanted to find a strategy that helps break down that stigma,” said Ferguson. “We all agreed that storytelling, the sharing of a personal story that speaks to how we broke down barriers, is very empowering and inspiring.” Hope Summit 2020 launched on Nov. 7 with four videos produced with the help of Greg Olsen, which are available to view on Journey to Hope’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well as at hopesummit. ca. Each video has a special message to share, including an intro video featuring Ferguson on behalf of Journey to Hope, which explains what the organization hopes the event will do for those on the other side of the screen. The main part of the event this year is two separate videos featuring two local speakers sharing their journeys with mental health — Nicole Hebert on grief and loss, and Alison Thomson on recovering from an abusive marriage. “The goal is that [the speakers’] story might make a difference in someone’s life, that they see it as something that res- Nicole Hebert (L) and Alison Thomson (R) are the spotlight speakers at this year’s Hope Summit from Journey to Hope Moose Jaw. (supplied) onates for them, that they see they aren’t alone and there are helpful strategies that might inspire in them some change,” said Ferguson. Journey to Hope even created a video checking in with the speakers from the previous Hope Summit in 2018, for an update on how their lives have changed since speaking out publicly to help break stigma. “For some, it has been really life-changing. It was an opportunity to find their voice, to speak their truth, to process their journey and it was empowering,” said Ferguson. Although the change in venue has altered the event, Ferguson shared that Journey to Hope had no desire to cancel this year’s Hope Summit because of the pandemic. She said the local organization felt it was more important than ever to continue breaking down barriers in the conversation about mental health, considering the ongoing strain of the pandemic. “Other years, we had it in the [MJPL] theatre, which was so wonderful and it was an intimate setting which really makes a difference for the speakers,” said Ferguson. “But we were passionate about this going forward [this year] because people need it.” Journey to Hope spends many hours working with speakers to help them bring their stories to the public eye for Hope Summit, and Ferguson encourages anyone who feels inspired to share their own story thanks to these spotlighted individuals to reach out to the organization. MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A15 Congratulations New Parents! Arianna Wetaski & Ben Appedey of Moose Jaw November 11, 2020, 12:31 pm Male 6lbs, 4oz Kaylin Freeman & Taylor Drake of Moose Jaw November 13, 2020, 4:15 pm Male 6lbs, 14oz Renee & Chris Mealing of Moose Jaw November 12, 2020, 8:42 am Male 9lbs, 4oz Smantha Jeworski & Sheldon Demeria of Bushell Park November 11, 2020, 3:41 pm Female 8lbs, 12oz Desirae Moffat of Assiniboia November 8, 2020, 1:56 am Female 6lbs, 2oz Morgan Haviland of Moose Jaw November 11, 2020, 6:35 am Male 6lbs, 13oz National Child Day offers a chance to look at work of Early Childhood Coalition Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express It was during the National Early Years Development Conference in Moose Jaw back in May of 2015 that Nobel Prize-winning economist Dr. James Heckman offered a surprising bit of information on child development. Speaking on investing in early childhood, Heckman revealed through his years of research, that for every dollar invested in childhood development before they reached the age of five, society in general could see seven dollars in return, with “short-term costs more than offset by the immediate and long-term benefits through reduction in the need for special education and remediation, better health outcomes, reduced need for social services, lower criminal justice costs and increased self-sufficiency and productivity among families.” The Heckman Equation has since become a framework and proof that early education and other development work is cru- cial to the future of children, especially from their time as babies until they start school. That support and focus on improved outcomes is in part of what the Early Childhood Coalition is all about. A network of education, health, early learning, and childcare organizations from throughout Moose Jaw and the South Central region, the organization focuses on improving and developing the lives of children ages zero to five through a wide range of programs. Christine Boyczuk with the Moose Jaw Literacy Network - the office of which can be found in the soon-to-be-opened Early Years Family Resource Centre, located in the former John Chisholm Alternate School - is one part of that group. And with National Child Day declared in Moose Jaw for Nov. 20, the importance of supporting children and securing their future through strong foundational devel- From The Kitchen F i n d i n g i nte re st i n g re c i p e s p a s s e s t i m e o n b l u ste r y d ay By Joyce Walter For Moose Jaw Express Finding new recipes to try out in time for the Christmas season is one way to keep the mind engaged during a blustery day or when what’s on television no longer holds one’s interest. This week’s recipes come from a variety of sources, including the family recipe box. ••• Chocolate Oat Slice 1 cup butter 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed 1 tsp. vanilla extract 3 cups rolled oats 1/2 tsp. or more cinnamon 1/4 tsp. nutmeg or cloves 1/4 tsp. kosher salt 1 cup chocolate chips 3/4 cup chunky peanut butter Line a 9x9 inch pan with parchment paper. In a saucepan combine butter, sugar and vanilla and heat over low heat until butter melts and sugar dissolves. Add oats and seasonings and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour half the oat mixture into the prepared pan, spread evenly and press down. In a small microwave bowl, place the chocolate chips and peanut butter. Microwave in increments of 40 seconds, stirring after each, until thoroughly combined and smooth. Spread 3/4 of the chocolate mixture over the oats. Top with remaining oats, press down then top with drizzles of remaining chocolate. Refrigerate for four hours or until set. Use a sharp, hot knife to slice. Store in refrigerator in a covered container. ••• Sugar Cookies 1/2 cup unsalted butter 1/2 cup shortening 1 2/3 cups sugar 1 tsp. baking soda 1 tsp. cream of tartar 1/8 tsp. salt 1/2 tsp. vanilla 3 egg yolks 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Cream butter and shortening then add in sugar, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt and beat vigorously until combined. Beat in flour a small amount at a time. Divide dough into 24 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Place on cookie sheet. Bake 15-17 minutes or until just set. Do not allow to brown. Cool on sheet for 3-4 minutes then transfer to rack to cool completely. ••• Christine Boyczuk reads to children as part of her role with the Moose Jaw Literacy Network (Sask Health Authority photo) opment is once again a focus. “This is our future, really,” Boyczuk said. “And I think it’s so important because this is the most critical part of brain development, and the more we can do to support and help families and help children, the better start they can get off too. There’s no way you can make those years up, because they’re so critical to human development.” The Early Childhood Coalition meets 2440 Moose Jaw 4.85 x 7.75 - 1- (877) 337-1456 We’ve got comfort food cravings covered. During his campaign, he promised to focus on uniting city council as many felt the previous council appeared divided in discussion, as well as to continue focusing on infrastructure improvement projects. Returning councillor Froese followed behind Logan with 2,913 votes or 10 per cent, securing her second term in the position. Froese promised to continue to work to connect community organizations with council as well as on heritage projects and infrastructure concerns. Eby will also be returning for another term, receiving 2,899 votes or 9.9 per cent. Eby has served on council for 10 years and said she will continue to fight against the issue of child exploitation and work towards attracting more business to the city. L-R top: Jamey Logan. Crystal Froese and Heather Eby; L-R bottom: Dawn Luhning, Kim R. Robinson and Doug Blanc. (supplied photos) Luhning is returning for her seventh term as councillor, after taking 2,686 votes or 9.2 per cent. She said during the campaign that she will continue to work on improving council communication, introducing technology to the city and tackling next year’s budget responsibly. Robinson will be a new face on council, receiving 2,195 votes or 7.5 per cent. He said during his campaign that he will focus on building civic pride, creating a future plan for infrastructure work, and help out already-existing businesses to boost economic growth. The final city councillor will be Doug Blanc, receiving 2,132 votes or 7.3 per cent. Blanc also stated that infrastructure will be a focus for him while serving on council, as well as improving council communications in meetings and keeping residents more updated on construction plans. The votes cast for the remaining candidates are as follows: • Joni Brisbin: 2,115 (7.2 per cent); • Jamaal James: 1,976 (6.8 per cent); • Trevor McPherson: 1,750 (6 per cent); • Earl Swalm: 1,671 (5.7 per cent); • Jody Chell: 1,611 (5.5 per cent); • Steven J. White: 1,383 (4.7 per cent); • Doug Schick: 973 (3.3 per cent); • Nicholas Styck: 512 (1.7 per cent); • Dwayne St. Dennis: 375 (1.2 per cent). The new city council will serve for the next four years alongside re-elected mayor Fraser Tolmie. The City of Moose Jaw confirmed these numbers on Nov. 13 with the release of the official election results. Only 22.4% of voters cast ballots this election, data shows Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Only 22.4 per cent of eligible voters — or one in five people — turned out for this year’s municipal election, which is a drop compared to previous election years. City hall released the official numbers for the 2020 municipal election on Nov. 13, which showed how many people voted for the mayor and the six city councillors. The total number of ballots cast was 5,919, with 12 ballots blank voted and 93 ballots over voted, leaving 5,814 legitimate ballots. The municipality had estimated there were 25,900 eligible voters this year. Fraser Tolmie was elected mayor with 3,189 votes, while John Kot received 2,316 votes and Nancy Nash received 287 votes. For city council, Jamey Logan led the way with 3,858 votes, followed by Crystal Froese with 2,913 ballots, Heather Eby with 2,899 votes, Dawn Luhning with 2,686 votes, Kim R. Robinson with 2,195 ballots and Doug Blanc with 2,132 votes. Blanc edged out seventh-place finisher Joni Brisbin by 17 votes. According to city hall, the voter turnout of 22.4 per cent is the lowest in the past four municipal elections. Four years ago, 11,305 voters turned out, representing about 41 per cent of eligible voters. In 2012, 38 per cent of the electorate voted; 39.6 per cent of voters showed up in 2009; and 42.5 per cent of voters cast a ballot in 2006. City hall had nothing to say when asked about how many people voted this year or how disappointing the turnout was. “The election office does not have any comment as to the low voter turnout,â€? returning officer Tracy Wittke said by email. The office plans each election believing that all eligible citizens will show up, while every citizen chooses to vote or not vote, she continued. The election office used many communications methods to ensure residents were kept updated, while the office responded to all public inquiries. “The positive was that the mail-in ballot process far exceeded the election (office’s) expectations. The advance poll voter turnout was also positive. This was improved by running seven days of advance poll voting with longer hours for the weekday votes,â€? she added.â€? The total number of votes cast during the advance polls was 2,074, which was 850 more than the 1,224 advance votes cast in the 2016 municipal election. More people voted in 2016 because the local improvement plan (LIP) program was a contentious issue, while there was no similar issue this year, Wittke said. She pointed out that voter turnout was low in other Saskatchewan municipalities as well; Moose Jaw’s election office staff will contact those localities better understand the low turnout. There were 10 polling stations during the municipal election four years ago, while there were four polling stations this year: one at Church of Our Lady on South Hill and three at the exhibition grounds. The election office canvassed several places as potential sites, but the responses were mixed, Wittke said. Some places could not guarantee a hall or building; there were accessibility issues at other places; other locations did not want a polling station. “The election office does not have the authority to close schools for the day to run the municipal and school board elections. FORM CC [Clause 139(1)(b) of the Act] Declaration of Results For the Election held on the 9th day of November 2020. MAYOR: City of Moose Jaw Names of Candidates Number of Votes or Acclamation/Elected TOLMIE, Fraser 3189 ELECTED Total Number of Ballots Cast: 5919 Number of Ballots Blank Voted: 12 Number of Ballots Over Voted: 93 I declare that this is an accurate statement of the votes cast for the office of MAYOR for the City of MOOSE JAW. Dated this 13th day of November 2020. Tracy Wittke (Returning Officer) COUNCILLOR: City of Moose Jaw Names of Candidates Number of Votes or Acclamation/Elected LOGAN, Jamey FROESE, Crystal EBY, Heather LUHNING, Dawn ROBINSON, Kim R. BLANC, Doug 3858 ELECTED 2913 ELECTED 2899 ELECTED 2686 ELECTED 2195 ELECTED 2132 ELECTED Total Number of Ballots Cast: 5919 Number of Ballots Blank Voted: 12 Number of Ballots Over Voted: 93 I declare that this is an accurate statement of the votes cast for the office of COUNCILLOR for the City of MOOSE JAW. Dated this 13th day of November 2020. Tracy Wittke (Returning Officer)

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A19 Tolmie humbled and honoured to be re-elected as mayor Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Mayor-elect Fraser Tolmie says he is humbled and honoured to be re-elected for a second term and to have the chance to represent the citizens of Moose Jaw. “I’ve always said that the potential of Moose Jaw has always been in its people. And in my last four years, I’ve been able to see great things and … what they’ve been able to accomplish,” Tolmie said at city hall on Nov. 9 after the election finished. “So I’m very excited about that.” Tolmie received 3,189 votes during the Nov. 9 municipal election, representing about 55.06 per cent of all ballots cast for mayor. John Kot received 2,316 votes — or about 39.99 per cent — while Nancy Nash received 287 votes or about 4.96 per cent. A total of 5,793 ballots were cast for mayor during the election, which means roughly 22 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote this year. City Hall released final data on Nov. 13. Tolmie thanked everyone who ran during the election, pointing out to run for poli- tics means making oneself vulnerable and exposed to the public. “You campaign on your record. So I think our record has been strong and I think the people have recognized that,” he continued. “And we’re very excited to continue the good work for the people of Moose Jaw by making sure that infrastructure is addressed, that we will continue to focus on economic development, and at the same think about the things that make a community grow. “We will continue to do that. We will always circle back to our campaign promises and make sure we are fulfilling those promises as we did in the first term.” Voters chose three new city councillors — Jamey Logan, Kim R. Robinson and Doug Blanc — to represent them and decided that council incumbents Crystal Froese, Heather Eby and Dawn Luhning should also return. Tolmie said he looked forward to working with this group for the next four years. “I’m someone that is a consensus-builder Mayor-elect Fraser Tolmie speaks to the media at city hall after winning re-election on Nov. 9 in the municipal election. Photo by Jason G. Antonio (or) a bridge-builder. I’ve liked what I’ve seen. I’ve liked the majority of what people have been bringing to the table,” he continued. “So what you need to do is you need to sit down and ask them, ‘What did they mean by some of the nuances that they used?’ We will address that to make sure that there is absolute clarity. “And we want to make sure that those councillors achieve their platforms as well. And you have to look at a collaborative approach and that requires communication and dialogue. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do as we have done in the first term. And most people buy in and that’s what I’m hoping this term.” Tolmie was excited for an announcement about economic growth in Moose Jaw that was to happen on Nov. 10. He noted that city council and city administration had worked hard to bring this project forward. Since Moose Jaw operates in a global market, council’s job is to advocate for — and be the face of — the community and not run it down, he added. Residents deserve good jobs, along with good businesses that contribute to the economy, the community, sports teams, social organizations and clubs. Canadian Tire to proceed with project after months of uncertainty By Jason G. Antonio After months of uncertainty, Canadian Tire Real Estate Limited announced it will proceed with its new development on Thatcher Drive East, which would bring Canadian Tire, Mark’s and SportChek under one roof. The company informed the City of Moose Jaw on Nov. 9 that it had removed conditions from the agreement with the municipality and was satisfied with all “due diligence relating to the acquisition, servicing, development, sustainability and feasibility” of the proposed new store, according to a city news release. “The city is very pleased with this news from Canadian Tire,” Mayor Fraser Tolmie said in the release. “This is a tremendous display of confidence in the Moose Jaw economy and validates why we fought so hard to save this development when others lost faith. These types of development require patience and time, but it’s worth the effort to see a local business like Canadian Tire expand.” Canadian Tire had worked with the municipality on this new development since 2016. During its Dec. 16, 2019, meeting city council approved selling 11.95 acres (4.78 hectares) of exhibition property to Canadian Tire Real Estate Limited for $3,171,725, or $265,500 per acre. While the company was expected to pay the municipality nearly $3.2 million, once service costs were considered, that profit would shrink to $688,725, or $57,634 per A map of the exhibition grounds property the City of Moose Jaw owns, including the parcel being sold to Canadian Tire for 11.95 acres at bottom right, and another parcel above that that the corporation has first right of refusal to purchase. Photo courtesy City of Moose Jaw acre. “(We’re) very happy. We have been working a long time with Canadian Tire,” Mayor Fraser Tolmie said after the meeting. PAGE A20 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Four people at three public schools test positive for virus The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has diagnosed two people at Central Collegiate, one person at Westmount School and one individual at Prince Arthur School with coronavirus. The SHA announced on Nov. 6 that someone at Central had tested positive for the virus; on Nov. 7, another person at Central and one at Westmount had tested positive; and on Nov. 9, someone had tested positive at Prince Arthur. The authority informed the Prairie South School Division (PSSD) about these developments, which had the schools issue a letter to families informing them of these developments. This is not the first time that Central and Prince Arthur have had positive COVID-19 results. An individual at Prince Arthur was diagnosed on Oct. 1, while someone at Central tested positive on Oct. 2. The letters the schools sent out essentially say the same thing: that a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express a person at the school, that the school and school division are working closely with public health staff to ensure measures are in place to protect students, that public health will contact parents/guardians and staff/volunteers who may have had close contact with the individuals, and that everyone entering a school should monitor for signs of the coronavirus. The letters remind parents and guardians to call the HealthLine at 811 if they suspect their child has symptoms and keep their child at home. The letters add that the schools will provide additional information as it becomes available. More information can be found at saskatchewan.ca/covid19. No additional cleaning is required at these schools, said PSSD education director Tony Baldwin. He pointed out that by the time people test positive, they’ve been waiting for several days at home for the results. “All the cases that we’ve had in Prairie South are quite old — I don’t know if that’s the right turn of phrase — (but) they’re not immediate and the person wasn’t at school when they were sick immediately the day before,” he continued. “The cleaning that counts is the cleaning that happened a week-and-a-half ago when they were last in the building.” Division administration is pleased with the processes it put in place to handle coronavirus cases if they arise, Baldwin remarked. There have been no cases in PSSD schools of transmission from one person to another, while there have been few cases around Saskatchewan where someone caught the virus at school. “What that tells us is we’re doing the right work and that people are getting sick because they’re catching it somewhere but not at school,” he added, “so that’s a real good thing for us.” Four more cases of virus detected at schools Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Four more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed at schools in Moose Jaw, including the first confirmed case within the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic School Division. Letters were sent on Nov. 10 from Riverview Collegiate, King George School, Westmount School and Sacred Heart School to parents announcing that an individual at each building had contracted COVID-19. The education directors for Prairie South School Division and Holy Trinity also confirmed to the Moose Jaw Express that one person at each school had been diagnosed with the virus. This now means 10 individuals within Moose Jaw schools are known to have contracted the virus since Oct. 1. Prairie South School Division “I’m as concerned as everybody else in the province ought to be. We still are in pretty good shape in Prairie South in general,” said education director Tony Baldwin. “We have had a fair bit of action in the last week or two in Moose Jaw. We haven’t had any cases where there’s been transmission at school. “That’s a good piece since it means our processes are working and that we have people in our buildings who are getting sick because they’ve had interactions with other sick people in places other than the school. It’s good news for us that we haven’t had anybody who’s gotten sick at school.” Baldwin said he is worried about the health of students and staff, including those who are sick and those who were in close contact. However, division administration believes the situation is currently in hand and appreciates its relationship with local public health authorities. School-based administrators have also done a great job providing leadership with their staff and their communities, he continued. They have helped people understand that the province is facing this same challenge, but Prai- rie South has a good plan and it’s working. “We just need to keep moving forward and keep kids learning and we’ll get out the other side,” added Baldwin. Holy Trinity Catholic School Division It’s not unexpected that a case has popped up in Holy Trinity, especially with the numbers being seen across the province, said education director Sean Chase. While this is unfortunate, division administration is concerned about the safety of the individual involved and anyone else in close contact. “We feel strongly that we are prepared to look after not just the safety of our students and staff, but also the ongoing attention to academics,” he added. “That’s really important as well.” Coronavirus updates The provincial government has a page on its website dedicated to schools and the pandemic. That page, titled Safe Schools Plan, can be found at saskatchewan.ca. Eighty-five students learning online in Catholic division, data shows Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Eighty-five students in Holy Trinity Catholic School Division are learning in a digital classroom this year, with some families choosing this route since their child has a compromised immune system. Holy Trinity has committed resources to ensure a safe learning experience for health-challenged students and families, while staff are still able to deliver high-quality Catholic education, according to the division. As of Sept. 30, 74 students in Moose Jaw were learning digitally, including 10 students at St. Michael School, five at St. Mary School, six at St. Margaret School, 33 at St. Agnes School and 20 at Sacred Heart School. There are 11 students at All Saints Catholic School in Swift Current also learning this way. There are differences between learning online digitally and being home-schooled, explained education director Sean Chase. With home-schooling, families take full responsibility for instructing and assessing their kids. Parents would contact school division staff around August or September and propose how they would deliver education for that school year. Staff would then review and give feedback. Parents would then provide a summary in June of how their child performed. “They’re truly working independently as a family, and … that’s a provision provided for in the Education Act in Saskatchewan,” Chase said. “(That is) significantly different than what we’re offering in terms of our enhanced digital classroom.” With online learning, parents still give support, but teachers from Holy Trinity provide instruction and assessment. Staff stay in regular contact by using online and offline tools and are more involved in students’ learning. Last summer, the division heard from many families about their experiences teaching students in the spring with supplemental learning. Many families said it was a complex task walking students through the curriculum every day, Chase said. Parents were not confident they could lead the traditional, home-based education program themselves, so they wanted the division to provide the guidance and planning of instruction. Chase didn’t think online schooling was necessarily geared just for students who were health-challenged. However, with a pandemic happening, many families in immunocompromised situations felt more comfortable choosing this solution over home-based education or sending their kids to school. Division enrolment As of Sept. 30, there were 2,301 students in Holy Trinity Catholic School Division. This is down by 131 students based on the projections of 2,432 that division administration made for this school year. In comparison, there were 2,399 students in the division as of Sept. 30, 2019. The division is searching through school records and using data from the Ministry of Education to figure out why 131 students have disappeared from the rolls, explained Chase. The division believes many left the province during the pandemic, while some who participate in high-level sports such as hockey did not come to Moose Jaw due to movement restrictions. Immigrant families expected to arrive from outside Canada also failed to materialize due to border closures. “We’ve had a number of students who typically attend Phoenix Academy who have — during the pandemic — decided to walk away at this point and pursue fulltime work as young adults,” he added. The division office is confident it has exhausted every option while searching for these missing students but wanted to perform its due diligence and look out for their best interests. “… When you’re down in projections, we always want to have a strong reflection process to see if there is anything in our world that has caused this lack of enrolment in certain areas,” Chase said, adding he spoke with the minister of education and said he is confident the decline is due to pandemic. “We’re very pleased that our online learning has met the needs of our immunocompromised kids and families, and that has stabilized in the first two months here … ,” he added. A decline in students could hurt how much funding the ministry provides, but Chase said he is confident that the ministry has heard the division’s reasons and will provide sufficient grants for next year. City employee has tested positive for COVID-19, says city hall Larissa Kurz The City of Moose Jaw has reported on Nov. 12 that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but says the public has not been at risk of contact at City Hall. A press release from the city stated that the positive individual doesn’t interact with the public in their duties and also has not been in City Hall since Nov. 5. City hall staff have been directed to self-monitor, while public health is undergoing a contact tracing investigation and will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Residents are reminded that they must undergo a COVID-19 health screen before entering the lobby, and masks will be required under the recent public health order coming into effect on Nov. 16. The Moose Jaw Express reached out to the city for further comments but did not hear back by the time of publishing. Get even more local news online at:

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A21 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Tough weekend for Moose Jaw AA Warrior teams U13 Warriors tie 3-3, lose 6-2 to Weyburn; U15s drop 10-1 decision to Regina, U18s fall 6-2 to Lumsden Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express It wasn’t the best of showings for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the three Saskatchewan AA Hockey League age groups this past weekend. The trio of local squads only had a single tie on the positive side of the ledger in their four games leading into action Sunday evening -- the U13 Warriors took a 3-3 tie Saturday in Weyburn but dropped a 6-2 decision in the return match Sunday, the U15 Warriors lost 10-1 to the Regina Aces in Regina Saturday and the U18 Warriors fell 6-2 to Lumsden / Bethune at home Saturday. The U15 Warriors and U18 Warriors both had rematches Sunday, with scores unavailable as of press time. Be sure to check MooseJawToday.com for the latest updates. U13 Warriors 3, Weyburn 3 The Warriors showed plenty of heart in their contest Saturday afternoon, scoring twice in the third period to secure the tie. Weyburn led 2-0 after the first and took a 3-1 edge into the final frame after Ryan Gibbs got the Warriors on the board. Brodyn Pladson would then pull Moose Jaw within one 2:10 into the third, and Carter Hudyma would tie things on the power play with 5:34 remaining. Ben Barth got the start in goal for Moose Jaw and turned aside 23 shots. The Warriors finished the game with 26 shots. Weyburn 6, U13 Warriors 2 Hudyma and Elijah McFadden scored the lone goals for the Warriors, who carried the play much of the first and second periods but couldn’t break through. U13AA Warriors defenceman Riley Bender gets off a point shot. U13 AA Warriors forward Ryder Gilroy breaks into the Weyburn zone. Weyburn led 2-1 after the first and 3-1 through two. Grayson Hrenyk got the start in goal for the Warriors. Regina Aces 10, U15 Warriors 1 It was one of those nights for the U15 Warriors on Saturday. Regina scored five times before the game was nine minutes old and ended up taking a 6-0 lead out of the first period. They tacked on two goals in each of the second and third. Marc Belanger scored the lone Moose Jaw goal 3:57 into the second period. Casson Silbernagel went the distance in goal and faced no less than 62 shots on the night. Lumsden / Bethune 6, U18 Warriors 2 Things were as close as could be through the first two periods, but Lumsden / Bethune would score four goals in the third to secure the win at Red Knight Arena. Noah Osiowy and Connor Ruckaber scored for the Warriors in the second period, and the two teams went into the dressing room tied 2-2. Landyn Maclachlan turned aside 43 shots in the Warriors net. Prairie Hockey Academy U17s take another close win in rematch with U16s One night after battling to 5-3 victory, U17 Cougars hold on for 4-3 victory in rematch Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express It seems the difference between the two teams at the Prairie Hockey Academy is pretty much one goal a game, despite the age difference. For the second-straight contest, the U16 Prep and U17 Prep Cougars put together a close and hard-fought showing at Barkman Arena on Saturday night, with the U17s holding on for a 4-3 victory. One night earlier, it was a 5-3 win for the older squad, including an empty-net goal. The U17 Cougars got off to a solid start in the rematch, as Josh Prebushewski and Carter Price scored in the first period to give their squad a 2-0 lead. Much like the night before, though, the U16s wouldn’t go down without a fight -- Brock Stewart and Jacob Booth would score 50 seconds apart midway through the second to tie the game 2-2. That was where the score stood until 1:39 remained in the period, when Brennan Blatz scored on the power play to give the U17s a 3-2 edge. Drew Molde then extended that lead to 4-2 5:43 into the third, but Matthew Healey pulled the U16s back within one with 2:42 to play, setting up another tense finish. Davis Hunter and Brennan Watterson each had two assists for the U17s. Justin Dueck turned aside 28 shots to earn the win, Michael Malinowski had a 40 save showing for the U16s. One night earlier, U17 Prep Cougars took a 4-1 lead into the third period against their U16 Prep brethern but ended up needing the empty-net goal to hold off the comeback. It looked like it was going to be a fairly comfortable evening for the U17 crew with how things went in the first period, with a flurry of goals in the final five minutes seeing the older team build a 3-1 lead. Molde opened scoring with 4:45 remaining in the frame and was followed just over two minutes later by Chase Jocelyn for a 2-0 edge. Rowan Calvert got one back for the U16s with 57 seconds remaining in the period, but Hunter would restore the U17 two goal lead with seven seconds remaining. Blatz would score the lone goal of the second period at 9:16 on the power play to give the U17s their 4-1 lead. The U16s wouldn’t go quietly, though. Clark Furman pulled the youngsters back within two 2:43 into the third, and just over three minutes later would draw an assist on Carter Skarbon’s goal to get the U16s back within one. That set up a tense final 14 minutes of play that was finally settled when Ethan Dekay scored the empty netter with 36 seconds remaining. Dekay would also have two assists in the contest. Mason Briske turned aside 25 shots to earn the win for the U17s, Austin Seibel had 32 saves to the U16s. The U17 Cougars improved to 3-0 on the Sask AA Hockey League U18 season with the win, the U16s fell to 1-3. STOP when you need to! GO when you want to – with Firestone Winterforce Legendary Winter Tires! 888 Main Street N. “In the heart of Downtown Moose Jaw” 306-691-0080

PAGE A22 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Holland goes undefeated on way to SWCT Moose Jaw win Moose Jaw skip leads Davidson foursome to win over Wisniewski in final Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express For a stretch of time it looked as if the curling gods were going to do all they could to see the Sask Women’s Curling Tour stop in Moose Jaw come to a premature halt. But in the end, they were able to soldier through, and Moose Jaw product Amber Holland couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. Holland and her rink of third Kim Schneider, second Karlee Korchinski and lead Deb Lozinski went undefeated through the 12-team tournament at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre, defeating Regina’s Stasia Wisniewski 4-3 in the final. That was in spite of a blizzard that blew in on Sunday of the tournament and threatened to shut the whole thing down. Then, on top of it all, the power went out before their semifinal with Skylar Ackerman and further delayed things. “So we were wondering if we were going to be able to finish it at all,” Holland said with a wry laugh. “But we were able to pull it off… It was a good weekend, we made some shots, missed some shots, but made the right ones at the right time.” That included the championship final against Wisniewski, third Chantel Martin, second Amanda Kuzyk and lead Team Holland lead Deb Lozinski, second Karlee Korchinski, third Kim Schneider and skip Amber Holland after winning the Moose Jaw SWCT stop. Sheri Martin. Holland carried a 3-0 lead into the fifth end and had things set up for a double for five and a likely early end to the contest. She’d come in just a bit thin, though, and Wisniewski would steal one. The Highland foursome weren’t done there - Wisniewski would steal single points the next two ends to tie the game heading into the eighth, where Holland would regain her stride and pick up the single point for the victory. “They played well, we got off to a good early start and then took our foot off the gas pedal,” Holland said. “They kind of kicked into another gear and we didn’t necessarily stay up to pace. That double for five, if you make that it’s probably game over. But kudos to them, at the end of the score is the score and if you win by five or you win by one it’s still a win.” One of the most important parts of the weekend was simply getting the games played. With COVID-19 having played havoc with the curling schedule so far, just having a chance to play has sometimes been a struggle. “Since it’s been such a different season, we haven’t had that many games together, we’re still coming together as a team,” Holland said. “So I don’t think we had any expectations for results, we’re just focusing on it as an opportunity to play more games together as a team and finishing where we were was great.” An important factor was the allocation of Provincial Team Ranking Points, which go towards qualifying for the provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Holland now leads that ranking, tied with Ashley Howard for first. The top eight rinks advance directly to the Scotties, with Ackerman -- who Holland defeated 9-3 in the semifinal -- sitting tied for third and Penny Barker in a four-way tie for eighth. “Every day, we’re just hoping we have a Scotties to play in,” Holland said. “This year is strange and I’d be pleased just to see a provincial championship to play in and hopefully a national.” No changes at the top: Three teams still unbeaten in Original 16 Cash League Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express 20113bs0 Some had a relatively easy night, some had a bit of a closer call, but the end result was the same. And the same three teams remain undefeated at the top of the Original 16 Cash League standings after league play last Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. Perennial contenders BTN Accounting (Danielle Sicinski, 4-0) found themselves with the toughest contest of the night, battling to a 7-6 win over Paws N Play (Donna Ackerman, 0-4). It looked like it was going to be an easy evening in the early going for Sicinski, who used a three-ender in the fourth to build a 6-2 lead. Ackerman would get back into it with a deuce in the fifth, though, and after holding Sicinski to one in the sixth would add single markers the following two ends before just falling short. Things went smoother for Easy Care Living (Lorraine Arguin, 4-0) against Here for the Beer (Patrick Ackerman, 0-4). Leading 3-2 in the third, Arguin would score four to take a 7-2 lead, and after the two teams exchanged single points the next two ends, would end up taking an early 8-3 victory. Matt Froehlich (4-0) used a string of steals to take a 9-2 victory over Joe Gunnis (EMJ Marketing, 0-4). The two teams found themselves tied 2-2 through three ends, but Froehlich would score a pair in the fourth, steal three in the fifth and single points in the sixth and seventh for the commanding win. KMS Construction (Ben Gamble, 3-1) kept pace with the leaders with a solid showing of his own, stealing two in the third end to build a 4-0 lead over Pro-Tec Electric (Stan Barnsley, 2-2). Barnsley looked to get back in the contest with single points the next two ends, but back-to-back Gamble deuces in the sixth and seventh would lead to an 8-2 win. Protec Video (Wade Gray, 1-3) picked up their first win of the season in impressive fashion, using a pair of early three enders to roar out to an 8-0 lead through three ends against KalTire (Rob Sokchoff, 2-2). Sokchoff looked to get back into it with two of his own in the fourth and steal in the fifth, but another Gray two in the sixth brought things to an early end and a 10-3 win. John’s Music (Ryan Wenarchuk, 3-1) found themselves in the closest game of the night, as they would battle to a 6-5 win extra-end win over Walchuk Masonary (Tyler Krupski, 1-3). Wenarchuk put together a 4-1 lead though four ends and would lead 5-2 through six, but Krupski got within one with two in the seventh and would steal another in the eighth to tie things 5-5. Wenarchuk used the hammer to good effect in the extra end, though, taking one and earning the win. Original 16 Cash League action continues every Wednesday night at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A23 Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com Moose Jaw’s Hrechka scores first goal for Warman Wildcats U18 AAA franchise Former Prairie Hockey Academy standout playing for new team in Sask Male U18 AAA Hockey League Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product Mikkel Hrechka became a part of Warman hockey history over the weekend. Hrechka, 16, scored the first-ever goal for the Warman Wildcats of the Sask Male U18 AAA Hockey League on Nov. 8, picking up his team’s lone marker in a 5-1 loss to the Saskatoon Contacts. And while oral history might turn it into breakaway dipsy-doodle to the top shelf, it was a little more simple than that. “It was on the power play, I got a pass from the top and I’m the one-timer guy, so I hit the one-timer and it went in,” Hrechka said from Warman on Friday afternoon. Nothing all that spectacular. What was rather interesting was his goal celebration, though, and the amazing prediction that preceded it. “I was so excited, I pointed into the stands at my billet dad (Al Ching) because he told me today was my day and I was going to score in the first period on the first power play. And I scored in the first period and first power play.” Hrechka said with a laugh. “It’s like I said later ‘it was exactly like you said, so I pointed at you after I scored.” Officially, Hrechka’s goal came on the man advantage at the 9:09 mark of the first period and tied the game 1-1. Humboldt’s Brody Mortensen and Melfort’s Dagan Carlson drew the assists. A former Prairie Hockey Academy product who played the past two seasons in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, Hrechka is quickly finding his way in a new community and new teammates. “Oh yeah, it’s getting good,” he said. “I’m starting to get used to living away from home and just getting my routine down with school and COVID and hockey and the gym and everything. It’s getting a lot better all the time.” And while the Wildcats are still looking for their first win -- they dropped a 4-0 decision to the Battlefords Stars in their opener on Nov. 1 before following with a 3-0 loss to Moose Jaw Warriors top prospect Brayden Yager and the Contacts on Nov. 6 -- Hrechka has already seen improvement “(Against Battlefords) it took us awhile just to get our feet under us, being a new team, then we played the Contacts the last two games and they’re one of the top teams in the league, so we had a tough time with them,” Hrechka said. “We had Hockey Harvest Lottery to support Saskatchewan WHL team player scholarship funds Moose Jaw Express Staff With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the Western Hockey League from playing games until January at the earliest, teams throughout the league - including Saskatchewan - are facing some unique concerns. One of which is how to support the WHL Scholarship program with no games on the ice and no way to raise funds for scholastic endeavours once players have seen their time in the league come to an end. Great Western Brewing Company and Saskatchewan’s five WHL teams - the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos and Prince Albert Raiders - have partnered to host the first-ever Hockey Harvest Lottery in support of WHL player scholarships. The event will feature an online progressive 50/50 draw beginning Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 20. The grandprize winning ticket will receive half of the funds, with the remainder split evenly among the five WHL teams in the province. Thanks to Great Western brewing, the jackpot will begin at $75,000. Last year, the Moose Jaw Warriors spent $98,501.43 on player scholarships to post-secondary institutions all over Canada and the United States. The Warriors education fund balance currently sits at $154,167.92. Without the annual alumni golf tournament this past summer and current game-day events to replenish that fund, one can see where there may be concern. “The Western Hockey League takes pride in providing a world-class player experience, which includes the most comprehensive scholarship available in North America today,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “What better way for our Saskatchewan-based WHL Clubs to come together than with the creation of the ‘Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Company’ in support of the WHL Scholarship program. By purchasing tickets, Saskatchewan residents will have a chance to win big, and they will also be supporting the academic endeavors of their favourite WHL players.” Ticket prices are as follows: • 1 ticket for $20; • 5 tickets for $50; • 20 tickets for $100; • 150 tickets for $500; • 500 tickets for $1000. Tickets are available for purchase to anyone over the age of 19 that is physically in the province of Saskatchewan at the time of purchase, regardless of their home residence. Ticket sales for the Hockey Harvest Lottery close on Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m., with the Grand Prize draw taking place on Monday, Dec. 21 at 1p.m. in Saskatoon. Tickets purchased prior to 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 27 will also be entered in a draw to win a Saskatchewan WHL team jersey prize package, featuring a jersey from all five of the province’s WHL teams. The early bird draw will be made on Saturday, Nov. at 1 p.m. CST in Saskatoon. Key dates for the Hockey Harvest Lottery presented by Great Western Brewing Co. include: • Nov. 16: Ticket sales launch at 12:01 a.m. CST; • Nov. 27: Early-bird deadline; • Nov. 28: Early-bird draw at 1:00 p.m. CST; • Dec. 20: Ticket deadline at 11:59 p.m. CST; • Dec. 21st: Ticket draw at 1:00 p.m. CST. Tickets will be available for sale beginning Nov. 16 online through each team’s website, along with WHL.ca. Hockey Harvest Lottery rules and regulations can be found at whl.ca/hockeyharvestlotto. Daily jackpot updates and Hockey Harvest Lottery news will be available daily on Twitter at @HockeyHarvest. Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product Mikkel Hrechka with the puck from the first goal for the Warman Wildcats franchise. good games, but we just couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net. So we’re looking forward to (Nov. 13 against Tisdale) and hopefully changing that and getting our first win.” As for how things are going with the Wildcats themselves in Warman, it hasn’t taken long for Saskatoon bedroom community of 10,000 to warm up to the newest team in town. “Right at the start, we got out in the community as a team and ran tryouts for the Initiation kids and the Novice kids, so we kind of got our foot in the door and got to interact with some of the parents and some of the children that way,” Hrechka said. “That’s helped getting more people supporting us, our name is getting around and we’re more part of the community now.” Usually, that would lead to a packed rink every night. But with COVID-19 restrictions keeping things limited to 150 fans, that hasn’t happened yet. Not that Hrechka has any doubts it will. “We pack it out every night, there’s more people who want to come in but they can’t because we don’t have the room,” he said. “Hopefully when this is all over we get a chance to fill that thing because I know we could… everyone looks up to us because we’re the top team in town. I don’t know half the people around here yet and they all know who I am, it’s amazing.” is still open for operation HOURS OF OPERATION Monday to Saturday 9am–8pm Sunday 10am–6pm For Deliveries Call 306-692-1516 Deli Meals Fresh Home Made Hot Deli Meals 2 Piece $7.49 3 Piece $9.99 Call Deli for details

WE ARE HERE TO HELP! Moose Jaw's Source for News For your media campaigns! 306-694-1322 sales@mjvexpress.com or rritchie@moosejawtoday.com

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A25 Share your Team’s news, pictures and results with us! email: editor@mjvexpress.com AAA Warriors cap weekend sweep over Swift Current Wlson, Calvert, Perkins each have goal and assist in 4-2 win at Mosaic Place Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express Given how games between the two teams have played out so far this season, the Moose Jaw Warriors knew they had a solid chance of picking up four points this weekend against the Swift Current Legionnaires. And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. The Warriors capped off the home-andhome sweep on Sunday afternoon in Sask Male U18 AAA Hockey League action at Mosaic Place, taking a 4-2 victory after winning 6-0 in Swift Current on Friday. “We played very well in Swift, especially the first two periods, and then tonight the first was fine and the second we played really well,” said Warriors head coach Trevor Weisgerber. “The third, we were okay again. But any time you can get four points, it’s good, and I thought the guys played well again all weekend.” Tony Wilson, Atley Calvert and Matt Perkins all had a goal and an assist for the Warriors, who found themselves tied 1-1 after the first and leading 4-1 through two. Wyatt Wilson scored their other goal, while Mckale Paul and Riley Niven had two assists each. Jaxson Taupert got the start in net and Jaxson Taupert makes the glove save on Swift Current’s Carter Cormier. made 24 saves to earn the win, the Warriors fired 49 shots at Legionnaires netminder Noah Martens. With four straight commanding wins over their Trans Canada Highway rivals, the key is to keep playing the same way no matter what -- especially knowing what’s on the horizon. Warriors players back in limbo after MJHL season postponed Randy Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The Moose Jaw Warriors would have seen no less than eight players on their current roster in action this weekend if things went according to plan with the COVID-19 pandemic. But with bad news out of Manitoba, a whole lot of things changed. With their provincial government putting the whole province in their highest state of alert due to the ongoing outbreak, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League was forced to shut down at least until the new year. That means players like Daemon Hunt (Virden Oil Capitals), Calder Anderson (Neepawa Natives), Eric Alarie (Opaskwayak Cree Nation Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Boston BiBlizzard) and Denton Mateychuk lous wil have a chance to hone his game with (Steinbach Pistons) all saw their re- the Estevan Bruins after being loaned to the newed seasons once again come to a team Friday. sudden halt. The shutdown also affected a team not even part of the MJHL -- the Flin Flon Bombers announced Friday that, being from Manitoba, they too would follow the restrictions and close down their Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season. As a result, Warriors overage forward Brad Ginnell, grandson of Flin Flon coaching and playing legend Patty Ginnell, also found himself suddenly sidelined due to the pandemic. The rest of the SJHL, meanwhile, continues to soldier on after dodging -- at least for now -- COVID-19 restrictions announced on Friday in Saskatchewan. The Estevan Bruins made moves involving a pair of players with Moose Jaw connections, first assigning former AAA Warriors forward Lucius Schmidt to the Pilot Butte Storm of the Prairie Junior Hockey League. Later, the Bruins announced that WHL Warriors goaltender Boston Bilous had been loaned to the squad, joining Warriors defenceman and Moose Jaw Minor Hockey product Nolan Jones in the Estevan line-up. A pair of other local minor hockey WHL products are also in action in the SJHL -Reece Newkirk of the Portland Winterhawks is currently second in scoring with two goals and four points in two games with the Melville Millionaires, while Jaxsen Wiebe of the Red Deer Rebels is on the roster of the Nipawin Hawks but has yet to play a game. “We always talk about habits and doing things properly and working and competing all the time,” Weisgerber said. “Our biggest thing is doing things and playing the game the right way, whether it’s lopsided either way you want to make sure it’s good habits and doing things properly. For the most part it was good, and at times guys do get away from it, and that’s where you want to watch for it.” The Warriors improved to 4-0 and sit in first place in the South standings. They’re back in action against the team right behind them, the Regina Pat Canadians, on Friday night in Regina. The rematch goes Saturday night at Mosaic Place. “We have to make sure we come to work here this week Tuesday through Thursday,” Weisgerber said of preparing for what is certain to be a tough challenge next weekend. “We have a few things we have to shore up and we’ll watch some video and things like that. But it should be fun, we’re looking forward to it. We probably would have had them last year in the final and it’ll be fun to play those guys. It’s always a good rivalry between the two of us.” Friday’s contest saw Kael DePape make 24 saves for his first shutout of the season. Kirk Mullen scored twice, Tony Wilson had a goal and two assists. Calvert, Hayden Wilm and Max Wanner had their other goals. Wyatt Wilson, Perkins and Ethan Peters had two assists each.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A27 FREE PERSONAL CLASSIFIEDS AT: AUTOS Wanted: Ford Falcon, fairlane, or Granada car, in good condition. Phone 306-693-1380 For sale. 2006 Chev Malibu. 149Km. Ps, Pb, Pw,P + A/C. 4 new winter tires + reg. Excellent condition. Asking $ 5,800. Thank you. Ph Bill 306 693 4665 AUTO PARTS For sale: 1 - Chev & GMC 1/2 ton Haynes auto repair manual 1988 to 1993 2WD & 4WD. Ph 306-972-9172 For sale: Winter tire rims. 4 - 17” steel rims to fit 2010 - 2015 Chevy Equinox on GMC Terrain $100.00. Call 631-7698. 2 Wrangler AT/S tired. Good year M&S 20% tread. No leaks LT 275/65R18. $50.00 for both. 306-690-5152 MOTORBIKES & SNOWMOBILES For sale: One 2006 snowbear trailer 4 by 8 ft. New take off sides. Wired with lights. Ph 972-9172 TOOLS & EQUIPMENT For sale: Double work light & troble light. 1 electric knife. 2 hammers sled & new work hammer - sharpener. Rubber & winter boots. Ph 972-9172 FOR RENT MOVE-IN READY large furnished basement suite; ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED; (no extra cost for wifi internet/max tv & netflix :) Includes off-street parking. Available December,2020 #MooseJaw #PetsAllowed Call or text 306-630-9264 1100 sq ft 2nd floor 2 bed/ 2 bath condo Rent $1450/ month includes heat, water, natural gas. Underground parking, storage, elevator, security doors, A/C, deck Clean, lots of natural light, No pets, No smoking Contact #306-983-3976 Denise 1-306-491-6221 or Gerry 1-306-491-6222 Suites for rent at 412 and 418 Athabasca St. East. All suites are one bedroom and all utilities included except for Power. Suites are $600/month with a $600 damage deposit. Must have last landlord and work references. Call 681-4936 for viewings. Large furnished or not 2BR bright lower level suite. Available Dec 1/20. In floor heat, sun large window, in suite laundry, off street parking, 3 houses to corner store. Priced right for tenant with reference. Phone 694-0675 any time. MUSIC & INSTRUMENTS Wedgewood “Oberson” plus open veg bowl & platter ($500) NO INDIVIDUAL PIECES. Parsons table (desk) - 72”L, 18”W $40. Entertainment centre: 54”L x 18.5”W x 29”H - 6 drawers & centre shelving $160. 4 drawer metal filing cabinet FREE. Call 306-513-8713 Moose Jaw For sale: Hardcover “A day in the life of Canada” book $20. Call 692-5091 3 books - How to play guitar $10. - Call 692-5091 MISCELLANEOUS For sale: Some tools & TV. Ph 972-9172 For sale: Antique carousel puzzle. 550 pieces. $10. Call 6925091 Moving and must sell: 2 queen size beds: one slat style headboard ($350) & one with padded leatherette ($250). Round antique dining table (fruitwood), 1 leaf ($350). 2 antique, hand carved French Country dining chairs ($40 ea). 2 piece china cabinet, lighted glass top cabinet, dark rosewood finish ($800). Assorted Waterford and Rosenthal crystal. 6 place setting dinner set: Assorted clive cussler books $2 each - soft cover; $5 each hardcover. Call 692-5091 Assorted VHS movies with wooden stand $35. Call 6925091 KING SIZE SATEEN SHEET SETComes with 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet and 2 King Size Pillow Cases. Easy care and wrinkle resistant. BRAND NEW STILL IN PACKAGE. Would make a nice Christmas gift, Paid $39.99 asking $20.00..Plz. call 6923061 HOUSEHOLD ITEMS For sale: 1 set of king size sheets. Ph 972-9172 New Chrome bathroom stand $18. Call 692-5091 For sale: 3 piece set Romantic Spanish guitar classics $5.00. Ladies black Gloria Vanderbilt jeans size 12 new condition $5.00. Men’s Wrangler shirts, size med, priced from $5 to $10. Country music CD’s $1.00 each. Men’s pointed toe cowboy boots $10.00. Phone 306692-1365 For sale: Fantom vacuum cleaner (on wheels) $25. 306-6924868 For sale: Hamilton beach toaster oven $10. 306-692-4868 For sale: Black & decker 12 cup coffee maker $10. 306-6924868 I’m selling my Whirlpool washing machine and Moffat dryer. Both work well, currently still being used and I’m selling as I’m going to be getting a new set. The dryer as a 6.5 cu ft capacity and has a squeak occasionally. LAFarnel@gmail.com Hardy Boys books. Call: Eldo at 306-692-9276 p.m. or eve. CHILDREN’S ITEMS For sale: New winter parka. Boys size 14 to 16 large $30. Call 692-5091 For sale: Knitted doll - $15. Call 692-5091 Cute and clean stuffed animal $10. Call 692-5091 For sale: Childs wagon $10. 306-692-4868 CLOTHING For sale: Men’s leather coat-medium size. $25. 306692-4868 LAWN & GARDEN For sale: 1 roto tiller. Ph 9729172 For sale: Yard works leaf blower $35. 306-692-4868 SPORTS For sale: Zoom thin blueline bicycle $50. 306-692-4868 For sale: 2 sears exerciser bikes $10 each. 306-692-4868 Baffin Felt Pacs. These boots are size 12 and only been worn twice. Rated for -100. Call Al 3066310833 WANTED Looking for electric motors, don’t have to work 306-6818749 I am looking for a lever or pump 22 rifle, and a smaller 22 bolt action rifle in either 22LR or Magnum. Calll or text 1-306641-4447 Wanted, I am licensed gun buyer paying cash for unwanted guns and ammunition, Moose Jaw, Regina, and surrounding area. Call or text 306-6414447 I am looking for a John Deere LA tractor or parts, in any condition, Call or text 306-641-4447 Free pickup of your unwanted snowblowers, tillers, genera- Share your team’s news, pictures and results with us! tors, ice augers, chainsaws, or any other yard and garden equipment, in Moose Jaw and area. Call or text 1-306-6414447 Wanted a Stihl Chainsaw running or not. Call or text with model number to 306-6414447 SERVICES Will do general painting & contracting. Interior & exterior. Free estimations. 30 years experience. Phone 306-972-9172 Will fix & sell Lewis Cattle Oilers. Ph 972-9172 Will pick up, deliver, move, and haul appliances in and around Moose Jaw - $40 and up 306681-8749 Junk to the dump in and around Moose Jaw - $40/load and up 306-681-8749 HELP WANTED Help wanted: Business/ Christian Evangelizing partner. Male, female or family: To eventually own and operate a second hand/ flea market business out of a downtown store and evangelize a salvation healing and deliverance ministry. If you are dedicated, Holy Spirit filled, Born-again Christian, give me a call. Please; only serious enquiries. 306-684-1084 Trying to find something special? classifieds@ mjvexpress.com email: editor@mjvexpress.com Sports and activities largely avoid major restrictions in new Sask Randy Health Authority measures Palmer - Moose Jaw Express The sports community in Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan can breathe a sigh of relief for now. The new restrictions announced by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Government of Saskatchewan on Friday morning will have little effect on the sports community in the province, as authorities opted not to go the same direction as Manitoba with a complete shutdown. Plenty of concerns were voiced on social media in the last 24 hours, after it was announced the province would be announcing new restrictions in light of the current caseload of COVID-19. That includes more than 900 cases and three deaths over the last week. Manitoba, meanwhile, recorded 437 new cases and five more deaths on Friday alone. That led to the province imposing tough new restrictions -- including the complete shutdown of sports in the province, including the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, where members of the Moose Jaw Warriors were playing in order to get in ice time before the proposed Jan. 8 start of the Western Hockey League season. The toughest portion of Saskatchewan’s new restrictions when it comes to sports involves gyms and fitness facilities, which are allowed to remain open but with a limit of eight participants in group activities, and only if three metres of spacing can be maintained. The same applies to aerobic activities such as treadmills, stationary bikes and lane swimming, if everything is physically distanced. The new COVID-19 measures announced Friday did touch on sports, though. A large update was made to the Sports and Activities Guidelines, covering the wide selection of guidance that had been in place through various leagues and activities as sports began to return to play. In addition, an Arena Facilities Guideline section was added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, largely point- ing out that the Saskatchewan Hockey Association is working with member organizations and communities to ensure all necessary public health measure are being followed. That, in addition to reiterating that facility operators are responsible for putting measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For more information, including a complete rundown of all advisories and news releases, visit www.saskatchewan.ca. Better Water Solutions for your entire home. LAWN CARE & WINDOW CLEANING Better water for better living High quality water delivered to your home or office Better water brings out the best in your family 306.693.0606 270 Caribou St. W. www.culligan.com FAST, RELIABLE REASONABLE 306-631-8014 MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN

PAGE A28 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Wine and chocolate have helped resident reach age 105 Jason G. Antonio - Moose Jaw Express Wine and chocolate are two treats in which Betty Francis likes to indulge and are also likely two reasons she has reached 105 years old. “I like wine sometimes. On my last birthday, there was a party. They brought me wine and treats (cake) and friends came,â€? the resident of Chateau St. Michael said recently, adding she has been munching on Bounty coconut bars lately. “I like it because it’s not hard (to eat).â€? Francis was born on Nov. 14, 1915, during a time when the First World War was 16 months old and Canadian soldiers had reached the front lines that spring. Besides Francis, other notable individuals also born that year included Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, Ingrid Bergman and David Rockefeller. Society was much different in the 19-teens and 1920s, Francis recalled. One thing that sticks is how much work was done on paper, compared to today, where computers rule the roost. Her family — she was an only child — moved from Alberta to Vancouver, British Columbia when she was young. She stayed on the West Coast until she graduated high school at age 16 before her family moved to Saskatchewan for work. “I’m quite pleased with (moving here),â€? she said. Francis had to wait to find a job since she was still young; her first job was as a secretary for a real estate firm. That would be a role she took on many times during her adult life in Moose Jaw. She was married twice, although she never had any children. With some melancholy, Francis admitted that she wished she did have kids of her own. Francis travelled extensively during her life. She visited England and Europe several times, while she took trips to the United States since her family lived close to the border. Chuckling, she said when she was younger, she would go see her grandma in Bellingham, Oregon, whenever her mother wanted to get rid of her. Francis arrived at Chateau St. Michael in March 2017 and has been mostly independent since. She can move freely in her wheelchair, takes part in Remembrance Day ceremonies, goes outside for walks and attends gatherings that feature live and recorded music from the 1930s to by Wanda Smith Why am I Here? Resident Betty Francis turns 105 years old on Nov. 14. Here she poses for a picture with a birthday bear at Chateau St. Michael. Photo by Jason G. Antonio ’60s. “I don’t do a heckuva lot on my own,â€? she said. As for her secret to a long life, Francis said she knew when to keep her mouth shut. “Don’t yap too much,â€? she chuckled. One life lesson people should understand is the need to learn from their mistakes, added Francis. Sometimes people need to see the results of their decisions and realize those choices can’t be changed. Francis thought the birthday party that staff at the care home planned to throw for her on Nov. 14 was a little bit much since — to her — she felt it was happening again so soon. However, she did enjoy the staff playing a musical bear that sang Happy Birthday. “It’s cute,â€? she added. “It’s a different idea.â€? Three grain buyer licences suspended For Agri-Mart Express The Canada Grain Commission has suspended licences of three buyers of pulse and specialty crops in Canada. Affected companies are Canpulse Foods Ltd. Global Grain Canada Ltd. and its parent Globeway Canada Inc. The suspension was effective Oct. 31. A Dubai company owes Globeways Canada of Mississauga, Ontario. In Western Canada Canpulse has an elevator licence at Kindersley, Sask., while Global Grain Canada has an elevator licence for Plum Coulee Manitoba. The licence suspension means farmers selling to these companies have no protection from losses under producer payment laws. TRINITY UNITED CHURCH 277 Iroquois St W Moose Jaw, SK Next Service: Nov. 22, 10:30am Rev. Ashley Taylor St. Barnabas 60 Chief Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Music Director: Karen Purdy Sunday, May 14th, 2017 Worship Service 10:30am & Sunday School St. Andrew's United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service As of November 22nd and including December, 2020 For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website Due to the recent Covid 19 cases, St. Andrew's will not be holding Sanctuary Services. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca Music Director: Karen Purdy The two organizations will also be announcing a formed Sunday, Mayforward, 14th, 2017 partnership moving to “continue to improve reWorship Service 10:30am lationships and increase safety for all in our community.â€? & Sunday School St. Andrew’s United Church Traditional Anglican Church 1102-3rd Avenue N.W. Moose Jaw (Corner of Hall Street & 3 Avenue N.W.) rd 60 Athabasca Street East 306-692-0533 Minister: Rev. Jim Tenford Sunday Service 10:30 am Coffee & fellowship after the service As of November 22nd and including December, 2020 For more information call: 306-691-2715 or visit our website Due to the recent Covid 19 cases, St. Andrew’s will not be holding Sanctuary Services. Rev. Jim Tenford will be continuing Sunday Services on YouTube and Facebook All Are Welcome! www.saintbarnabasmoosejaw.ca On the Front Porch Music Director: Karen Purdy • Choir Director: Jenna Nash E-mail: st.andrews.mj@sasktel.net Facebook: www.facebook.com/StAndrewsUnitedChurchMooseJaw Website: http://standrewsmoosejaw.ca Each of us has a destiny. Every one of us has been given life on this earth in order to accomplish something. You ask, how do I know what I was put on earth to do? One question to ask is, “What is my gifting?â€? Often what we are gifted in reveals what we have been created to accomplish. Another way to understand our “bentâ€? is to reflect on what upsets you the most. For example: Hubby has always noticed unkempt roads and comments anytime a gravel road needs attention. When he was a young boy, I’m told he spent hours in his sandbox creating roads with his Tonka grader. Early on in our marriage, he built our laneway with an old pull-type grader, dug dugouts with a little 3 yard scraper and more. Anytime we tour southern Saskatchewan on our day trips, he is analyzing the roads. I’m convinced part of his assignment on this earth is to build and maintain good roads. He is passionate about keeping good roads and blesses our community with his skills and abilities. Myles Munroe suggests that “...the timing of your birth was essential to some need in the world that you’re supposed to meet.â€? You are uniquely gifted and unique. No matter your age; whether you’ve lived long or just setting out, you can fulfill the destiny you’ve been created to live out! It’s not too late to be who you’ve been called to be! COVID is most likely in the back of your mind. You may wonder how can I fulfill my purpose when I’m being controlled by a virus, by the government or by society? Did you know that the greatest leaders are born in the face of adversity? Munroe states that “the greatest leadership seems to surface during times of personal, social, economic, political and spiritual conflict.â€? This is not the time to shrink back. Maybe you were born for exactly this time. You may like to refresh yourself of the true historical account of how God used Esther to save her people. She put her own life in danger in order to save her people, the Jews, from total annihilation. What if Mother Teresa had turned her head away from the plight of the poor and sick on the streets of Calcutta? What if Winston Churchill let the Nazis do whatever they wanted? What if Moses hadn’t chosen to tell Pharaoh to set the Hebrews free? What if Daniel would’ve bowed to fear instead of bowing three times a day to pray? What if Ronald Reagan wouldn’t have taken a stand against socialism or told Gorbachev that the Berlin Wall must come down? There are countless everyday people who have stood for the good of others. They’ve risked their lives and reputations for the betterment of society. Munroe suggests that “leaders are often ordinary people who accept or are placed under extraordinary circumstances that bring forth their latent potential, producing a character that inspires confidence and trust in others.â€? I say today, it’s time for you, dear leaders, to arise and shine. It’s time for us to follow our passions and allow our giftings to come forth for such a time as this. If we fail to discover or pursue our personal leadership potential, it “...will deprive (our) generation and succeeding generations of (our) unique and vital contribution to the world.â€? It’s time to discover your destiny and live it fully to be a blessing to our communities, province, nation. Be bold, be strong for the Lord your God is with you! The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of this publication. Birthdays, Anniversaries, & More! Place an ad celebrating your special event in the Moose Jaw Express! - As low as $50 a week. Call 306-694-1322 or Stop by our office at 32 Manitoba St. W. Today to book your space!

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A29 NELSON, MARY It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Mary Nelson, beloved wife of Cyril Nelson, on November 5, 2020 in Edmonton at the age of 92 years. Mary is survived by son, Randy (Sheila); and daughter, Anne Marie (John) Burrill; as well as grandsons, David, Joshua, Zachary, Christian and Luke; greatgrandson, Jackson; brother, William Rozecki; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Cyril; sister, Rose Baydock; and brother, John Rozecki. Mary was born on December 21, 1927 in Malonton, in the Manitoba Interlake district. After receiving her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Manitoba, she taught in Brandon before moving to Moose Jaw, where she met and married Cyril in 1956. She worked as a French and Latin teacher at Central Collegiate before moving to the Saskatchewan Technical Institute where she taught English and Secretarial Sciences for over 20 years. After retirement Mary and Cyril moved to Sparwood, B.C. in the beautiful Crowsnest Pass country, where they enjoyed hiking and the company of new friends. They relocated to Lethbridge and were frequently to be found at Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2013, following Cyril’s passing, Mary relocated to Edmonton to be closer to her family. There, she treasured her new friends and the community that she found at Emmanuel Home. While in Moose Jaw, Mary was an active member of her church, St. Andrew’s United. She loved travelling, sewing, cross country skiing, nature, theatre and music. An ardent CFL football fan, she was a fervent follower of the Saskatchewan Roughriders before switching allegiance to the Edmonton football team with her move to Alberta. Most of all though, she treasured time with her family and she delighted in the company of her grandsons. We will all miss her calm, patient manner, her words of encouragement, and her ready smile. A Service in Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held for her immediate family. A video of this will then be posted for family and friends at www.parkmemorial. com in late November. Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial Edmonton 780-426-0050 Family Owned Funeral Home Crematorium, Reception Centre MOOSE JAW EXPRESS.COM NO READERS LEFT BEHIND Obituaries & Memorials 3.3" X 4" in Full Color Picture included Approx. 200 words – $100 Additional Inch – $25/inch Email: mjexpress@sasktel.net NIX Ena Nix, aged 84 years of Moose Jaw, SK, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, David. In keeping with Ena’s wishes, no Funeral Service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Michelle Ellis, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome.com SAUTER, WILLIAM WILLIAM "BILL" FLOYD SAUTER JULY 08, 2020 Bill is survived and remembered by his wife, Joyce, sister, Shirley (Bill) Gould, eldest son, Dean, daughter-in-law, Darla, grandchildren, Karl (Kristine) Sauter, Kat Sauter and great-grandson, Cagen Sauter. He was predeceased by his wife, Leafa (1990), and sons, Leon (2009) and Scott (2017). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Moose Jaw and District Food Bank, St. Andrews United Church (Moose Jaw) and Fairlight Drop-In. Because of the pandemic, the in person portion will be private but if you'd like to watch online, it will be on Zoom at 2:00pm, November 14th. To join in, just follow this link at that time: https://zoom.us/j/94695724485 In loving memory of my husband DOUGLAS (BILL) GRANT THERENS Who passed away Oct. 5, 2020 We would like to thank everyone for all the food, all the cards of condolences, the flowers, the donations and all the kind words of sympathy in his passing. A very special Thank You to our two Sisters, Brother-in law, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins for all their help and support during this difficult time. Also a special Thank You to all the Home Care Staff, including all the Sask Health Authority Staff throughout the past several months. Special Thanks to Dr. Hetherington, Dr. Stushnoff and all the Palliative Care RN’s and Staff. Also thank you to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic. Thank you to the Paramedics, to the Dr.’s, Nurses and Staff at the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Hospital, to the Dr.’s, Nurses and Staff at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, to the Dr.’s and Nurses and Staff at the Regina General especially the Angio Department. Also Thank You to All Family, Extended Family, Friends and all others for all their support and their loving care and compassion. And Thank You to the Regina Funeral Home for all the arrangements and to the Minister Norma Wilson for the great service with her kind words and Blessings. May You Rest in Peace my Love Pat and Family Please include the Moose Jaw Health Foundation in your estate plan to help your community for generations to come. Please contact us for more information. Moose Jaw Health Foundation 55 Diefenbaker Drive Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2 Phone (306) 694-0373 BULLIED It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Bullied announce her passing on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, at the age of 73 years. She passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side after a brave battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Wreford and Margaret “Peggy” St. John. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her soul mate of 55 years, Ken and her children: Kim (Jeff) Ambrose, Deborah (Dom) Flegel, and Nicole (Maurice) Ricard. Carol will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren: Dorian Ross, Brittany Ambrose (Bryan), Ken Ambrose (Madison), Matthew Flegel, Adam Flegel, Justin Ricard (Emma), and Samantha Ricard. Carol will be forever remembered by her numerous extended family and dear friends. Born in D’Arcy, Saskatchewan, Carol was raised on the farm near Brock, Saskatchewan with seven siblings. She met Ken, the love of her life, in Moose Jaw in 1964. They married in 1965 and raised three daughters. Carol worked for the Western Development Museum at reception. She categorized the museum inventory inserting factual information on all the pieces, which is still in use today. In 1980, Carol and Ken opened the family business of Centennial Tire Centre Ltd. Carol served the Moose Jaw community as an owner and bookkeeper for 29 years. She sponsored numerous local sports teams and community events. Carol was the heart of the business and spent hours talking with and caring for customers. Carol was always working on projects. She spent hours collecting and tweaking recipes, crocheting, gardening, quilting, petit pointing and numerous other crafts. She was an amazing cook and loved hosting friends and family. Her home was always warm and welcoming. Carol loved to travel and see new places. Spending time with family was one of Carol’s greatest joys. The family of Carol would like to especially thank Dr. Eric Bortolotti for his stellar medical attention and kind support. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Hetherington, the Medical Ward at Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital, Moose Jaw Palliative Care, Cathy Stewart RN and the Regina Cancer Clinic for their exceptional medical care. We will be forever grateful. Due to the current health situation, a Private Family Service at Rosedale Cemetery will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Carol’s name may be made to the Moose Jaw Health Foundation, 55 Diefenbaker Drive, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 0C2. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Gary McDowell, Funeral Director 306-693-4550 www.moosejawfuneralhome. com WORKFORCE CONNECTOR To Book Your Help Wanted Ad Call 306.694.1322 www.mjhf.org (306) 694-1322 23rd Annual Mourning Star Christmas Service for the Bereaved Tradename for W. J. Jones & Son Ltd & Parkview Funeral Chapel Jones Funeral Home 106 Athabasca St E 306.693.4644 Parkview Funeral Chapel 474 Hochelaga St W 306.694.5500 mjexpress@ sasktel.net or email Will be available ONLINE beginning December 3rd at 7:00pm On the website homepage of wjjonesandson.com Going ABOVE and BEYOND expectations is what sets us apart

PAGE A30 • MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 SaskPower chooses Missouri company to build Moose Jaw power plant By Moose Jaw Express staff SaskPower has selected Missouri-based Burns & McDonnell as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor to lead the construction of the Great Plains Power Station in the Moose Jaw Agri-Food Industrial Park. The Crown corporation selected the Kansas City-headquartered company via a competitive procurement process that balanced costs “with the ability to drive value Saskatchewan’s customers, local contractors and vendors,” SaskPower said in a news release on Nov. 16. “On this project, SaskPower is working to exceed the already strong local and indigenous engagement and employment efforts achieved with Chinook Power Station,” Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskPower, said. “As part of their proposal, Burns & McDonnell reached out to over 300 Saskatchewan companies to discuss how they could participate in this important work, and engagement efforts will continue as the project develops.” While no Saskatchewan companies bid on this contract, local vendors are encouraged to reach out to Burns & McDonnell if they believe they can help execute this SaskPower’s proposed construction of roads in the Agri-Food Industrial Park is highlighted by the green line. Additional roads could also be built once light and heavy vehicle traffic routes are known. Photo courtesy City of Moose Jaw project. SaskPower plans to work with the company to hold outreach sessions for local vendors to learn more about available opportunities, the news release explained. The Great Plains Power Station will be similar in size to the Chinook Power Sta- tion near Swift Current, which began operations in 2019. More than $140 million was awarded locally for the construction of Chinook, with more than $9 million to indigenous contracts, labour and subcontracts. During construction, the building will employ an average of 230 workers per year. At its peak, it is expected there will be more than 500 workers on site. Twenty-five permanent jobs will be created once the power station is operational. “This is another important step toward the Great Plains Power Station becoming a reality,” Mike Marsh, SaskPower president and CEO, said. “Natural gas generation provides an affordable supply of baseload power that will support the integration of renewables such as wind and solar into our grid. This will be crucial as we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and to make even deeper cuts beyond 2030.” Once it comes online in 2024, the Great Plains Power Station will generate enough baseload electricity to power a city the size of Saskatoon. Homes sales in Moose Jaw dipped slightly in October By Moose Jaw Express staff While home sales in Saskatchewan continued to be strong in October, sales in Moose Jaw slipped slightly compared to 2019, data shows. Sales in The Friendly City dropped 10.6 per cent, going from 47 homes sold last October to 42 this past October. According to data from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, sales were also below the five-year average of 43 units sold and below the 10year average of 44 units sold. Year-to-date in Moose Jaw, sales rose 4.7 per cent over last year, increasing to 447 units from 427 units. Sales volume was down slightly, dropping to $10.1 million in October compared to $10.2 million during the same time last year, data shows. This is 8.3 per cent above the five-year average of $9.4 million and 3.4 per cent above the 10-year average of $9.8 million. Year-to-date sales volume in Moose Jaw was $104.1 million, increasing from $100 million last October. The number of new listings in Moose Jaw dropped to 65 from 71 a year ago, below the five-year average of 66 new units listed and below the 10-year average of 71 new houses listed. Year-to-date new listings in the city fell to 780 this October compared to 889 new listings last October. Meanwhile, active listings fell to 220 from 269 the previous October. The sales to listing ratio stood at 64.6 per cent, which suggests that market conditions favour sellers, the data showed. Homes in Moose Jaw stayed on the market for an average of 54 days in October, which is down from 59 days last year. It is also below the five-year average of 63 days and below the 10-year average of 56 days. In October, the median home price in Moose Jaw jumped to $240,000 from $215,000, which is above the five-year and 10-year average median home prices of $206,450 and $211,975, respectively. Yearto-date, the median home price in Moose Jaw was $216,720, which is slightly above the $210,820 price from last October. Saskatchewan home prices Across the province, sales of homes increased to 1,366 in October compared to 987 last October; new listings increased to 2,023 from 2,002, and; the median sales price increased to $275,000 from $255,000. Consumer confidence is high in Saskatchewan despite falling economic resilience across the country due to the emergence of a second save of the coronavirus, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA). “The protocols that we put in place back in April to keep realtors and their clients safe (have) helped ease people’s anxiety when it comes to buying and selling real estate,” Jason Yochim, CEO of SRA, said in a news release. “We saw that COVID didn’t stop people from participating in the real estate market, but they also need to feel safe (so SRA’s actions have been critical to keeping consumer confidence high).” Overall, in October, the real estate market continued the trend that SRA had seen since the provincial economy reopened, Yochim added. Although the market is slowing compared with the performance seen this summer, this October was stronger than last year. As of Nov. 6, the SRA has mandated that all realtors wear masks when meeting with clients. Agriculture group offering internet speed test to check on service providers in rural areas Larissa Kurz AGRIMART EXPRESS The Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) has launched an internet speed test for residents anywhere in the province to test how their internet speeds match up with what their service contracts have promised. The APAS test is a project organized in partnership with the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), which is committed to improving the safety and accessibility of internet services for Canadians. Additionally, the APAS launched a Rural Connectivity Task Force back in September, to focus on addressing the problems with internet and cellular services in rural areas. The partnership is the first of its kind in the province. The internet speed test takes less than a minute to complete, said a press release from APAS, and will provide the user information about the download and upload speeds of their internet connection. Speeds that meet service standards for Canadian internet will be given a blue dot, while substandard speeds will have a red dot. “Not only does it give us a really compelling picture of internet speed across the province,” said Jeremy Welter, chair of the APAS Rural Connectivity Task Force, “but it also gives people an exact picture of their own internet. They can compare their speed to what their contract promises and let their service provider know if they’re not getting the speeds they’re paying for.” APAS is asking rural residents in towns, on farms, and on First Nations reserves to take the test so the project can collect data to gain insight into the reality of internet services across the province. All information collected through the project will help APAS and other organizations ensure that the federal government is providing promised support through the Universal Broadband Fund to improve services to areas that need it most. “The investment in the Universal Broadband Fund is an important step, and our Internet Speed Test is a great complement to it,” said Welter. “This Speed Test lets us put numbers to people’s experiences and see what internet service levels look like in specific areas around the province.” The APAS internet speed test can be accessed by visiting apas.ca/speed-test on any internet browser. At the time of publishing, 15,384 tests have been completed in Saskatchewan using the APAS speed test.

MOOSEJAWEXPRESS.COM • Wednesday, November 18, 2020 • PAGE A31 of moose jaw 140 Main St N | 306-694-5766 Over 1200 sqft bungalow in north west area. Large south facing living room, dining area, adjacent to kitchen. 3rd bedroom has been converted to main floor laundry. Basement developed. Single detached garage. Affordable 2 bedroom bungalow. Large living room, good size kitchen with ample cabinets, built in d/w, fridge and stove included. Bonus room off kitchen. Basement developed with family room, storage and laundry. Detached 20x24 garage. Sonya Bitz REALTOR® 631-8471 Lori Keeler REALTOR® 631-8069 Katie Keeler REALTOR® 690-4333 Beth Vance REALTOR® 631-0886 Need Information About Buying Or Selling? Call Us, We’ll Be Glad To Help! 2009 mobile home over 1100 sqft. Spacious living room adjoins dining area and kitchen. All appliances included. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full ensuite. Laundry room with cabinets. Good sized deck and large side yard. Extensively renovated bungalow in the NW. Open concept living area and kitchen, new cabinets and island. 3 bedrooms on main floor. Lower level with 3 bedroom suite. Single garage plus double garage and RV parking. 2 1/2 storey with large open veranda welcomes you to this character and modern blend home. Classic stairway to upper level with 3 bedrooms, and bath. Kitchen offers eating bar, built in pantry, fridge, stove, d/w included. Main floor laundry room, 1/2 bath and bonus room! Redland Avenue! Warm & cozy 1 1/4 storey home. Front veranda glassed in large foyer. Ample cabinets in kitche, adjoining dining room with patio doors to deck. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Basement features den, storage and laundry. Market Place REAL ESTATE 824 Cartier Ave 1037 Lillooet St W 839 5th Ave NW Check more Moose Jaw Homes, Rentals and Real Estate at: 1217 Redland Ave into your life! 306-694-4747 324 Main Street N. Moose Jaw, SK $49,900 Derek McRitchie REALTOR ® Amber Tangjerd REALTOR ® E.G. (Bub) Hill REALTOR ® Bill McLean REALTOR ® (306) 631-1161 (306) 681-9424 (306) 631-9966 (306) 630-5409 704 sq ft Bungalow in the Hillcrest Area of Moose Jaw. Close to Main St, Public and High Schools and Downtown businesses. Kitchen, Spacious Living Rm, 4pc Bath and 2 Bedrooms. Home has been freshly painted and newer carpets installed. Maintenance free Metal Roofing recently completed. So if your looking for a small house to call your home, take some time and go see for yourself. $184,900 Fully Landscaped yard , composite deck, fenced yard, newer 24 x 26 DOUBLE HEATED garage, shed, dog-run, updated siding and windows,updated flooring, paint, cabinets, both bathrooms, wiring, plumbing, drywall, crown moldings and many drywall features, Bosch hot water on demand boiler and more. All appliances are included,QUICK POSSESSION! Pride of ownership shines from this home! (Seller is willing to cover Lawyers Closing Costs for Buyer up to not exceeding $2,000). $169,900 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms,sun room formal dining room and family room in the basement, single car garage with an attached carport at the rear screened-in gazebo attached to the back deck. Updates include new shingles on house, soffit and fascia , new back deck , new carpet in family room in basement , new water heater . Included: stove, washer, refrigerator, dryer, microwave, built in dishwasher, water heater, hood fan, central vac, garage door opener, blinds and window coverings. $309,900 Main Floor features a Spacious Kitchen with Separate Dining Room off the Living Rm Area. Foyer, with main floor Laundry. 2nd Floor has 3 bedrooms, 4piece bath. Basement is fully developed with Family Rm Area, Utility Rm and Full 4piece Bath. Fully Landscaped yard with tiered deck in back. Close to public and local High Schools as well as Secondary Education (College). Close to mall and down-town businesses. www.moosejawrealestate.net Keeping Seniors ConnectedRandy letter-writing campaign hoping to expand Palmer - Moose Jaw Express A nifty little program that started soon after the first set of COVID-19 restrictions went into place this spring is looking to continue and expand their efforts to keep seniors connected to their community. And what better name than Keeping Seniors Connected. The program sees folks from Moose Jaw and beyond writing e-mail letters to local seniors who live in residences in the community, with those snippets of modern life curated and then sent on to places like Chez Nous, The Bentley and other homes for the elderly. From there they’re distributed and offer their recipients an extra way to keep in touch with the outside world in these trying times. “I think it’s a great program and we’re always trying to get more people to receive and more people to write,” said Christine Boyczuk with the Friendly Age Committee. “It’s really about keeping people connected to other people while they were in their homes, and if we have to cut back again where people are being isolated, this will be even more important.” Most regular participants write once a week, but letters are welcome any time. The e-mails are sent to keepingseniorsconnected@gmail.com , and can cover literally any topic - day-to-day activities, fun stories, interesting anecdotes, whatever might be interesting in your life at the moment. “You can write about anything, like right now, how there’s so much snow to shovel,” Boyczuk said with a laugh. “That’s what I wrote about this week.” The plan now is to have seniors who are in their own homes and might like to receive letters also become part of the program. “So that’s the purpose of getting it out and about, so that more people will have the opportunity to receive the letters and more will have the opportunity to write if they Get More Colour for Less 32 Manitoba St. W., Moose Jaw, SK Copying Services wish,” Boyczuk said. “It’s turned into a great program, and everyone seems to enjoy getting the letters.” Anyone with questions about the program or interested in writing a letter can send it to the above address, which goes the same for anyone interested in receiving letters -send off a message to keepingseniorsconnected@gmail. com and they’ll get you set up! Full Colour Copies Black & White Copies 8.5” x 11” as low as 25 ¢ 8.5” x 11” as low as 10 ¢ each each We can also design, print & distribute... for whatever your needs might be. Mike Botterill 306-631-9663 | Brenda McLash 306-630-5700 | Dave Low 306-631-9201 | Jim Low 306-631-7340 | Jennifer Patterson 306-684-9267 | Ken McDowell 306-631-4624 Marlene Williamson 306-631-7508 | Patricia McDowell 306-631-4188 | Shauna Audette 306-631-0960 | Carmen Davey 306-631-9217 | Julie Davidson 306-631-5099 Larry Mathieson 306-631-1493 | Greg Boyle 306-631-1374 | Twyla Tondevold 306-631-6895 | Chris Harden 306-630-6570 | Kelly Whelan 639-999-0439 Binner Acreage - $319,000 604 9th Ave NW - $149,900 REALTY EXECUTIVES MJ www.RealtyExecutivesMJ.com 104 Jennifer Court - $359,900 513 Tatanka Dr - $469,900 70 Athabasca St. W. 306-692-7700 (Locally Owned & Operated) 947 Vaughan St - $151,900 the advantages of working with an