Lagniappe: November 15 - November 21, 2017  

GOING POSTAL Grandmothers always know best Taken to heart Dear Ashley, To Ashley: Thank you for your commentary in the Nov. 2issue (Hidden Agenda 11/02/17 “Always wear the good pair”). I read with great interest your editorial “Please make Even though my grandmother was raised in small-town Indiana, I think she and your Grams must’ve been soul sisters. “Make sure you have on good underwear in case you’re in an accident” was right up there with “please” and “thank you.” For me, it was such a nostalgic piece that made me wonder how hearkening back to what we learned as children fuels our it stop,” (Hidden Agenda 11/09/17). I hope more readers of the paper do the same and take to heart your thoughtful comments. own insecurities about being judged. It also makes me wonder if they were instilling in us mechanisms to protect ourselves from harsher fates. Theoretically, if you believe people are going to assess your worthiness by judging those things right up against BJ Huff your skin (that nobody else should ever see), then you must understand the importance of comporting yourself in a way that Mobile complies with social norms. Our baby-boomer parents’ generation rebelled against all of that restriction and conforming. In fact, my dad used to go as far as to proudly announce, “I’m wearing my church underwear...They’re holey!” Because of our parents’ generation, we supposedly live in an era that more broadly accepts inclusion of diverse interpretations of the social norm but as you brilliantly point out by referencing popular television shows, we still judge those who are different by harsh standards. This is all making me think about why the divisions in our society are becoming so distinct. Why suburbanites are protesting. Why football players are standing, and kneeling, and locking arms. Why immigrants are hiding. We had been encouraged to believe that we had embraced diversity, but when we pull back all the layers and look up close to see what’s really underneath we are still expecting to find fresh, clean, “classic briefs.” The ghost of Grams saying,“I told you so” really is haunting and complex. Thank you so much for writing “Always wear the good pair.” I really enjoyed it. Best, Stephanie Jackson Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 Correction: In the November 2, 2017, issue of Lagniappe Weekly, an article titled “Pay to Spray: Fire district votes ahead for South Mobile County” incorrectly stated that the annual fire service fee for property owners in the Seven Hills Fire District was $105. In actuality, the yearly service fee is $75, which is in line with other similarly-sized fire districts in Mobile County.

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Snowballing senate scandal MOORE URGED TO ‘DROP OUT’ AFTER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS BY JASON JOHNSON A labama Senate candidate Roy Moore continues to characterize a string of sexual misconduct allegations as “a desperate political attack,” even as a fifth woman has come forward claiming Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old in Gadsden, Alabama. While Moore’s campaign is threatening legal action against The Washington Post, which published a bombshell article last week detailing the first four allegations, some in the GOP have shifted from “waiting to see all the facts” to urging Moore’s exit from the race, with some even threatening action to remove him if he wins the Dec. 12 election against Democrat Doug Jones. The latest allegation was brought to light at a Nov. 13 press conference at the New York office of attorney Gloria Allred. There, Anniston resident Beverly Young Nelson told reporters she knew Moore when he was an Etowah County prosecutor in the late ‘70s from the Olde Hickory House restaurant where she worked after school as a waitress. Nelson said Moore had shown “flirtatious behavior” toward her and would “sometimes pull the ends of [her] long hair” and “compliment [her] looks.” She produced her 1977 yearbook from Gadsden High School where Moore appears to have written: “To a sweeter, more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas’ — Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore D.A.” Nelson said it was “a week or two” after he wrote those words that Moore aggressively groped her in his car after offering a ride home from the restaurant. In a prepared statement, Nelson said Moore “began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts.” “I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch,” she said. “I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop.” According to Nelson, Moore eventually stopped and let her out of the car, but not before allegedly telling her, “If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you.” Moore’s campaign issued a statement before Nelson’s claims went public in which Chairman Bill Armistead denied any allegations of sexual misconduct on Moore’s part and specifically targeted Allred for her role in other high-profile sexual assault allegations and in the Roe v. Wade case that led to the legalization of abortion in all 50 states. With a gaggle of supporters in Gallant, Alabama, Moore briefly addressed Nelson’s claims Monday evening — claims he called “absolutely false.” “I never did what she said I did,” Moore said. “I don’t even know the woman, I don’t know anything about her, I don’t even know where the restaurant is or was. If you look at this situation, you’ll see that because I’m 10 or 11 points ahead and the [election] being just 28 days out, this is a political maneuver. It has nothing to do with reality, it’s all about politics.” Beside Moore at the press conference was his wife, Kayla Moore, who described her husband of 32 years as “the most gentle, most kind man” and decried the claims of her husband’s five accusers as “false” and a result of “the ugliest politics” she’s ever seen. Moore declined an opportunity to answer follow-up questions about what, if any, interaction he may have had with Nelson or the four women mentioned in the Washington Post report. He also did not address his alleged signature in Nelson’s yearbook. In the initial news report, four women — Leigh Corfman, Wendy Miller, Gloria Thacker Deason and Debbie Wesson Gibson — alleged that Moore pursued sexual or romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Three of the women claimed to have dated Moore, though 6 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 only one said their physical relationship went further than “kissing.” Corfman, however, claimed Moore took her to his home in 1979 where, after kissing her, he “took off her pants and shirt,” “touched her through her bra and underpants” and “guided her hand to his underwear.” She would have been 14 at the time. Shortly after the story was released, a former assistant district attorney in Etowah County who worked under Moore in the late ‘70s publicly stated “it was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls.” It is worth noting that one of Moore’s accusers, Gibson, previously worked as a sign-language interpreter for the Hillary Clinton campaign and other Democratic events through her company, Signs of Excellence, and has shared Facebook posts supporting Doug Jones’ campaign. After the initial report, many Republican leaders suggested Moore should drop out of the race if the allegations proved true, but Nelson’s first-hand account on Monday appears to have spurred several of his GOP colleagues to remove that caveat. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who openly supported Moore’s primary opponent Sen. Luther Strange, has called for Moore to step aside, as have at least half a dozen other Republican senators including John McCain, Todd Young and Lindsey Graham. Even Alabama Senator Richard Shelby told reporters he found Nelson’s story “believable,” and said Moore should “seriously consider dropping out.” Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the Senate Republican campaign committee, said if Moore wins the Senate should vote to expel him — something that requires a two-thirds majority in the chamber and hasn’t happened since 1862. Last month, Alabama’s Republican House delegation enthusiastically endorsed the party’s candidate in a joint statement released by the Moore campaign, though none have issued a statement since the allegations against him surfaced last week. Lagniappe reached out directly to Rep. Bradley Byrne, whose district includes the Mobile area, but has not received a response. As Republicans on the national level consider their options, some have suggested a write-in campaign by Strange or U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who vacated the seat Moore is seeking, though Sessions hasn’t expressed any interest in leaving his post and Strange has called any write-in bid “highly unlikely.” What’s more, Alabama GOP Chairman Terry Lathan has also publicly stated that “it would be a serious error” for any Republican to publicly endorse a write-in candidate. As for Moore, he has remained defiant of a party leadership he has repeatedly bucked. In a tweet Monday afternoon, he wrote, “The person who should step aside is Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp.” Across the aisle, in Alabama the Jones campaign has stayed relatively quiet about the developments Moore’s supporters have accused it of orchestrating. Jones did release a statement Monday applauding “the courage” of his opponent’s accusers and said Moore would be held accountable for his actions “by the people of Alabama.”

BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH Raising spans STATE, ORANGE BEACH LOOKING AT TWO NEW BRIDGES TO ISLAND BY JOHN MULLEN ORANGE BEACH — A project first announced by the Alabama Department of Transportation in 2015 for a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway east of the Gulf Shores airport has been revived and Neal Belitsky of American Roads doesn’t understand why. Orange Beach also announced during a Nov. 7 town hall meeting it is moving forward with a Wolf Bay Bridge as well, funded with money from a 2 percent lodging tax. Mayor Tony Kennon of Orange Beach says the state was serious about building the bridge near the airport in 2015 but went into talks with American Roads to see if they could foster a partnership. “I think they had every intention of building it and that’s when American Roads decided to negotiate,” Kennon said. “They’ve been negotiating for over a year and they came to loggerheads. There’s no deal to be had, so they went back to their original plan to build that bridge.” ALDOT will completely fund the bridge that is also part of a new road the state is planning from the Foley Beach Express to the Gulf Shores Waterway Village District on the north side of the canal with ties to the new bridge. But Belitsky says with the improvements American Roads is planning for the toll booth and bridge at The Wharf, spending $25 million and $30 million for a new bridge isn’t necessary. “The improvements we are making will triple the capacity of the Beach Express Bridge and dramatically accelerate the flow of traffic,” Belitsky said at the Orange Beach meeting. “We can tell you firsthand from letting the traffic flow freely in the summer that the bridge is not necessarily the problem. It’s the road system south of the bridge including Canal Road and it’s those problems where the $30 million in tax dollars should be spent.” Additionally, Belitsky said, American Roads would eventually have to build a new bridge as traffic increases. “When the bridge was built we agreed, and we will continue to honor our commitment, to build another bridge once traffic volumes reach agreed certain levels,” he said. Improvements include video tolling, which will allow the toll booths to process 3,000 cars per hour, up from the 1,000 it currently handles. Perhaps even bigger is reconfiguring the span from two to three lanes to allow more efficient traffic flow. “We’re going to have three lanes which we can reverse, so we’ll have two north if needed or two south depending on traffic,” Kennon said. Southeast Region Engineer Vince Calametti said ALDOT is beginning land acquisition for both the road and bridge and he expects that to take at least a year. He anticipates starting construction in November or December of 2018 and having a bridge in place by 2020. Council tug-of-war FAILED PRESIDENT VOTE LINGERS AS COUNCIL BUSINESS CONTINUES BY DALE LIESCH I n a continued tug-of-war on the ninth floor of Government Plaza, members of the Mobile City Council argued over whether the body could add an item to the agenda, or assign a committee meeting Tuesday without an elected president. The item in question was the contract for new council attorney Wanda Cochran. On Monday, Nov. 6, the council hired her on a 4-2 vote, with one abstention, but failed to approve the resolution and no terms or conditions were discussed at that time. At the same meeting, councilors voted by a 3-2 margin with two abstentions to retain former council attorney Jim Rossler. There weren’t enough affirmative votes to retain him. At a preconference meeting on Tuesday, Councilwoman Gina Gregory argued that since all seven members voted, but only two voted to not retain Rossler, that he should still be council attorney because neither side got a majority of those who voted. She said an abstention should not be counted as a “no” vote. Councilman Fred Richardson argued that “people abstain all the time” and City Clerk Lisa Lambert counts them as “no” votes. When Lambert corrected Richardson, he corrected his initial statement. “An abstention does not count as supporting a motion,” he said. “Only a ‘yes’ can support a motion.” Cochran told councilors Tuesday that they had an opportunity at the previous meeting to appeal the results and didn’t. Councilman John Williams then asked if members could still challenge the vote. He didn’t get an answer. Councilman Joel Daves said he agreed with Gregory that an abstention should not count as a “no,” but the ruling was never appealed “so, it stands.” Councilman C.J. Small urged his colleagues to discuss Cochran’s contract and the vote in a future committee meeting and move on with other business. The suggestion to assign the issue to a committee presented the council with yet another debate. This time the disagreement hinged on whether Councilman Levon Manzie, as vice president, could carry out the duties of a president who hasn’t yet been elected. The argument also extended to Cochran’s contract, which the attorney asked councilors to add to the agenda Tuesday. Council rules stipulate a president must be among the three council votes to add something to the agenda when it’s past the deadline for the clerk to do so. Rules also stipulate a president must make appointments to committees and assign items to committee meetings. Gregory argued since no one on council has been elected president, Manzie has no one to fill in for and thus can’t carry out the duties of the office. Cochran disagreed and said based on the language of the Zoghby Act, which spells out the rules currently governing the city, Manzie could, in fact, take on the duties of the president. Cochran’s contract was not added to the agenda, but will be automatically part of the next week’s agenda. Following the pre-conference meeting, Manzie said he would assign the issue to committee and appoint members to the committee that takes up the matter. Manzie, however, said he didn’t feel it was his place to form other committees unless or until a need to do so arises. He said that job would go to the president once one is elected. In other business, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration asked councilors to table an agreement with Activation Management to provide an easement to allow for a portion of a city parking lot to be used for visitors to downtown attractions, including the Colonial Fort of Mobile, which the company controls. By rule, the council delayed a vote on a Stimpson initiative that would give Mobile Police officers the option to write tickets for minor offenses instead of making custodial arrests. The initiative would cover many nonviolent offenses, including all state law misdemeanors, but can’t include drug or alcohol offenses because state law prohibits it. Richardson applauded the administration for its efforts on the matter, as did Reggie Hill, the founder of Success 4 the Future. “I commend the administration for being bold and offering something to help protect citizens … ,” Hill said. N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | COUNTY COMMISSION Location, location COUNTY REJECTS ‘RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT’ FOR TOP STAFF BY JASON JOHNSON D uring discussions about filling top public works and engineering positions — a process that’s moving into its second year — two thirds of the Mobile County Commission soundly rejected a proposal that would require whomever accepts those positions to live within the county. Commissioner Connie Hudson is said have been floating the idea of such a “residency requirement” for weeks, but the first public acknowledgement came during discussions about the job description and pay scale for four top employees in engineering and public works. When former engineer Joe Ruffer retired after 42 years at the helm of a very consolidated department, the county agreed to split those functions down the middle to improve efficiency, cut duplicative costs and address an “extremely unhealthy workplace” culture. Now the county is looking to fill leadership positions for the public works and engineering functions that have now been separated. This week, commissioners agreed with a Mobile County Personnel Board’s recommendation to set the salary range for those positions as from $108,085 to $314,845 — on the higher end of the personnel board’s 32-grade pay table. During a discussion about those salaries and the duties the county expects to receive in exchange for them, Hudson suggested adding a residency requirement for those positions, meaning any candidate not living Mobile County would have to relocate within “a reasonable amount of time” to accept the job. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect them to be residents of Mobile County,” Hudson told Lagniappe. “To me, it’s an important show of support, and it indicates that our staff has a vested interest in Mobile County and what’s happened here and that they are paying taxes here.” Similar residency requirements are not uncommon for municipal employers, especially with regard to public safety employees such as police officers and firemen who have to respond to situations with little or no notification. “Outside talent” has caused controversy in Mobile when Mayor Sandy Stimpson filled administrative positions or board vacancies with Baldwin County residents. Councilman Fred Richardson was critical of Stimpson’s former Chief of Staff Colby Cooper’s decision to live in Fairhope, as well as some other top members of the administration. For employees in Mobile, there is no official residency requirement for city employees with the exception of police chief and fire chief. However, those requirements are based solely on distance, according to city spokesman George Talbot. In her pitch to the commission last week, Hudson said other agencies have residency requirements similar to what she’d like to see the county adopt. She specifically cited the Mobile County Communications District, though Director Charlie McNichol told Lagniappe that’s not entirely accurate. While MCCD has no residency requirement, McNichol said any on-call personnel must live “within a reasonable response time.” However, that policy isn’t based on any geographical boundary or tax jurisdiction, as Hudson’s would have been were it passed. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 Commissioner Jerry Carl said he understood why Hudson would be in favor of a residency requirement, but said it seemed “two-faced” to exclude candidates from surrounding areas when there’s such a “regional mindset” when working with other counties on economic development. President Merceria Ludgood was more direct in her comments, saying rather quickly that “putting up artificial barriers” as a job requirement wasn’t something she would be supporting. “Unless we’re prepared to say everybody that works in Mobile County needs to live in Mobile County, it just doesn’t seem fair to cherry-pick positions and make that a requirement,” Ludgood said. “We’re just in a place now where these geographic boundaries, for me, they just don’t mean a lot in regards to the way that we live, shop and do business.” Because there was little movement on Hudson’s proposal, it’s unclear exactly what impact it would have had on the search to fill the current vacancies in the engineer and public works department. What’s more, in last week’s conference meeting, Hudson also said she felt “all department heads” for the county should be subject to a similar residency requirement, which, if it was ever implemented as policy, could potentially affect a greater number of current employees. By the time the commission’s Nov. 13 meeting rolled around, though, it was clear the proposal lacked the support to move forward. Because of that, it wasn’t listed on the agenda, though Hudson interjected during the meeting to ask that the minutes reflect her efforts. When asked about that after the meeting, Hudson told Lagniappe that voting down the residency requirement was a missed opportunity for the county to “lead by example.” “We go out of our way as we’re recruiting industry and businesses to encourage those people moving here to live in Mobile County, but we can only encourage,” she said. “We put lot of money into incentivizing economic development initiatives, and we want a return on investment. Part of that return is people paying taxes and spending disposable income in Mobile County.” Since Ruffer left the his position as county engineer, the county has spent a lot of time and money in hopes of retooling the department — one that oversees millions of dollars of road and bridge projects every fiscal year. After paying more than $30,000 for a consultant to review the department, the county agreed to split the responsibility and control over the engineering and public works functions between two positions and to shift certain functions such as parks and recreation, environmental services and information technology to county administration.

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Swiger recusal KENNON: ‘I’M AT A LOSS FOR WORDS AS TO WHY THIS IS A QUESTION’ BY JOHN MULLEN ORANGE BEACH — Recusal or not, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon believes Angie Swiger should resign from her position on the Baldwin County School Board. Swiger has applied for one of the five spots on the new Gulf Shores School Board as the city prepares to form a school system independent of the county. “The minute she applied for the Gulf Shores position she should have resigned from the Baldwin County Board,” Kennon said. “Again, I’m at a loss for words as to why this would even be a question.” Elberta Mayor Jim Hamby is also calling on Swiger to resign. Upcoming are sensitive split negotiations between the Baldwin County School Board and the new system. At stake, officials familiar with school splits say, is everything — books, buses, desks and all manner of academic- and facility-related assets. “Since I have applied for a position on the Gulf Shores City School Board, I will recuse myself from any legal discussions involving the split or the negotiations if it’s appropriate to do so,” Swiger said in an email to media outlets. “My service on the board has always been based on honesty and transparency and I would never allow my participation to be legally or ethically questioned by creating a conflict of interest.” Kennon said Swiger being on the Baldwin County board puts her in a unique position. A recusal by itself, he said, is not enough. “Absolutely not,” he said. “Recusing herself has nothing to do with being privy to information. That’s my issue. How do you be an applicant for one board, sit on the other board that is negotiating with the other board you’re trying to get on and think there’s not information being shared? I just think it’s unethical to even consider it.” Swiger is in her second term representing the southernmost district, encompassing Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Elberta, Fort Morgan, Ono Island and other incorporated areas. She feels she owes it to the people who put her in office to continue to represent their interests. “Whether I am selected for the new board or not, the communities of Elberta and Orange Beach still need strong representation,” Swiger said. “For more than three years, I have worked very hard to help the town of Elberta realize their dream of becoming their own feeder pattern; and Orange Beach will be transitioning to a feeder pattern as well. Those transitions can be difficult and both communities still need a strong voice. Whether that voice is mine or not is yet to be determined.” Earlier this month the Baldwin County Board of Education asked for an attorney general’s opinion on Swiger’s status. The county is asking if a board member can legally live in a city school district and serve on a county school board. There’s no timetable on when the county might receive an answer. “This isn’t about me, and it isn’t about Tony Kennon or Jim Hamby,” Swiger said. “It’s about the children of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Elberta, and I won’t be pressured into any action that isn’t in the best interest of those children. The worst thing I can do is leave the children and families of these communities without representation. They elected me twice to do a job for them and I’m going to do it.” If Swiger resigns or is appointed to the Gulf Shores board, the Baldwin County board would have 30 days to name her replacement. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Back to the future CITY PRESENTS PLANS FOR POSSIBLE CIVIC CENTER REDEVELOPMENT BY DALE LIESCH T he city came one step closer this week to answering a question that has plagued Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration for years: What should be done with the Mobile Civic Center? The city held an open house Nov. 13 to share four proposed concepts for the repurposing of the half century-old facility and the 22-acre site it sits on. During the open house, which attracted more than 350 participants, Stimpson recalled how tough it was initially to talk to citizens about the possibility of tearing the structure down and ridding the city of the millions of dollars in deferred maintenance costs. “It was like pulling out a cattle prod and hitting everyone,” he said. “Everyone took that cattle prod and hit me. We’re in this together.” While it appears completely tearing down the structure is no longer being considered, Stimpson did admit it would cost $20 million in maintenance to use the Civic Center as is and another $17.5 million over the next 10 years to further maintain it. The administration has hired commercial real estate firm CBRE, with architecture firm Gensler, to help the city develop a plan to repurpose the site while allowing some of its previous uses to flourish. One of the goals of the possible redevelopment is also to help the Civic Center compete with venues in Pensacola and Biloxi. The concepts range from leaving the center as is to developing a theater district. All the concepts presented include mixed-use development. The “status quo” option, which would leave the structure as is, would mean the city would pay the deferred maintenance costs to bring the facility “up to snuff,” CBRE’s Bob Peck told the crowd. Under this plan, a portion of the parking lot would become part of a mixed-use development. “It would be a better site and be better able to compete with venues to the east and west,” he said. Another option would be to create an arts district with two possible phases. The plan would include extending Eslava Street. To the south there would be a mix of uses, including a smaller arts venue. To the west of Eslava Creek, the city would create a low-density residential district. In a second phase for the arts district, the Civic Center would be renovated and the low-density residential district would be expanded. A third option would be to create a new arena on the site. The plan would also include an expansion of Eslava Street with a new arena with seating for 5,000 to 10,000. The surrounding area could then be developed as a mixed-use facility and a theater district, or an office and retail development. The fourth option would provide for a mixeduse development with retail onsite. Following the presentation, those in attendance were able to chat with planners and provide their opinions on the concepts presented. The next step would be to create an RFP request for developers, Stimpson said. Redevelopment or construction could start as early as 2019. N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | CITY GOVERNMENT Majority rule ZOGHBY ACT CREATED WITH 5-VOTE THRESHOLD TO AID MINORITY PARTICIPATION BY DALE LIESCH T he current Mobile City Council impasse over electing its new president isn’t the first time the five-vote majority rule in the law that created the city’s current form of government has been questioned, but leaders at the time of its inception still believe it’s a positive rule for Mobile. The five-vote majority stipulation in the Zoghby Act, which provides the blueprint for how city government runs, recently became the subject of controversy when Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson was denied the body’s presidency despite winning a simple, 4-3 majority vote of his fellow councilors. Richardson and other councilors argued the council bucked tradition when he was denied the seat by saying he needed a supermajority of five votes. He accused the body of changing the rules to prevent him from obtaining the presidency. Councilman John Williams argued that four years ago, the official council leadership vote was unanimously in favor of Councilwoman Gina Gregory after she won a split, simple majority vote in what he called a legal, closeddoor meeting. Williams said he refused to participate in a closed-door meeting this year because of the vote’s added scrutiny and press coverage. Mary Zoghby, one of the authors of the law, told Lagniappe that regardless of how it was handled in the past, the vote for council president, like almost all other council actions, should be decided by the five-vote majority. She added that those past decisions probably could have been challenged. “The affirmative vote of at least five members of the council shall be sufficient for the passage of any resolution, bylaw ordinance, or the transaction of any business of any sort by the said council or the exercise of any of the powers conferred upon it by the terms of this chapter or bylaw, or which may hereafter be conferred upon it,” the act reads. Zoghby said the only exception to the five-vote majority would be on a vote to approve the city’s budget. At the time the law was written at the state level, this was added so the financial aspects of city government would not be delayed. Other actions have since been added to this exemption, such as votes for council attorney and the selection of municipal judges. Challenge The five-vote majority was unsuccessfully challenged more than a decade ago by a group of Mobile residents known as the Citizens for Referendum. Joe Ringhoffer, who was a member of the group, said they presented then-Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas with a petition that included signatures equal to 10 percent of the number of voters in the last municipal election, which was legally required. The result the group was hoping for, Ringhoffer said, was to put a referendum on the ballot and let the citizens decide if they wanted a simple majority, or to keep the five-vote majority rule. Thomas ruled against the group, Ringhoffer said. The Alabama Supreme Court decided not to the hear the case because the court decided the group had no legal standing, he said. Ringhoffer said the citizens of Mobile never truly got to decide on the city’s form of government after the commission was dissolved. He claimed Zoghby wrote the legislative act before folks in Mobile had a say in it. “We wanted to allow people to vote on it,” Ringhoffer said. “It’s been decided for us since 1985. We wanted to allow people to vote and let the chips fall where they may.” History The Zoghby Act was created in 1985 and only applies to Class 2 municipalities. Mobile is the state’s only Class 2 municipality. The law was created after a federal judge in the late 1970s dissolved the city’s commission form of government — where three commissioners were selected at-large from a pool of candidates citywide — because it lacked diversity and “worked an unconstitutional dilution of the votes of black Mobilians.” “The case was about the fact that a minority candidate had never been elected to the City Commission,” Zoghby said. “We had a vote in 1973 to change the form of government to a mayor-council form. It failed.” The case, Bolden v. City of Mobile, was filed soon afterward, Zoghby said. The case was later reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, but legislators were already working on a solution. Zoghby said a legislative committee came up with a remedy initially in 1983, but it died. A federal judge then issued a decree stating that if the Legislature couldn’t come up with a solution by 1985, the city’s government would revert to a system with districted commission seats. It was time for a mayor-council system, she said. “People were restless,” Zoghby said. “They felt the city was too big for a three-member commission to run it. People were tired of two people running the city.” At the time the House version of the bill was introduced, a Senate version was introduced by Michael Figures, Zoghby said. The Senate passed the House version, written by Zoghby and Beth Lyons, first. It is for this reason the bill has Zoghby’s name on it and not Figures’. The five-vote majority rule came into being once it was discovered how the city would be split into districts, Zoghby said. “We knew with the population of Mobile and the way the districts were set up that we had three districts that would probably be [majority] minority districts,” she said. “The other four seats — because most were west of I-65 — would be held by the majority.” The reason for the five-vote majority at the time was because Zoghby and others wanted to have minority participation in the winning vote. At that time, Mobile’s population was predominantly white. “We knew that if it was a simple majority it could lead to disenfranchisement,” Zoghby said. “We knew that. We had issues with the school board.” The move to create a majority-plus-one scenario didn’t seem odd to Zoghby, she said. “Most of the time the decisions made [by council] are unanimous,” she said. Reggie Copeland, one of the city’s first seven councilors and former council president, said the first council ran smoothly under the five-vote majority rule. “It hasn’t been a real problem until we got to where we are this year,” Copeland said, referring to the new council’s inability to elect a president. “I’m sorry it’s so contentious. I wish they could work it out.” For the good of the city, Copeland said, he hopes the current council can find a solution. “There’s so much going on in the city,” he said. “So many companies coming in … We’ve got a good team.” Copeland said he thinks the five-vote rule and the council form of government are good for the city, especially when compared to the old commission form of government. “When you had the three commissioners, two could vote over one,” he said. “I feel like by having a council form of government, citizens could reach me faster.” Clinton Johnson, another former council president and an original council member, did not return a call seeking comment. Debi Foster, who worked as a radio news reporter in the 1980s and was a member of Mayor Arthur Outlaw’s administration, said there weren’t many growing pains in the transition from the commission form of government to the mayor-council form. The biggest “sticky wicket,” she said, was getting the city’s employees used to the change. As far as the general population, Foster said, it was a positive move. “Before there were sections of the city that had no voice,” she said. “Now, you had people who had a voice who had never had it before.” The issue of the five-vote majority came up a few times in the past, she said, but she always supported it. “I personally have always believed in a five-vote majority,” she said. “I still believe in a five-vote majority.” BAYBRIEF | CRIME ‘One too many’ POLICE INVESTIGATING RAPES REPORTED DOWNTOWN BY JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile Police Department is investigating two rapes reportedly committed by men the female victims met in downtown Mobile’s entertainment district. On Monday, Chief Lawrence Battiste confirmed MPD was investigating the pair of sexual assaults, which were reported the weekends of Oct. 1 and Nov. 11. While the investigation is still in its initial stages, Battiste said there are some similarities between the two reports. The chief’s comments came after a server at the LoDa Bier Garten restaurant on Dauphin Street detailed what she and other employees were allegedly told by an MPD investigator in a social media post that quickly went viral. So far, it’s been shared more than 700 times. “A detective just stopped by and let one of our servers know that he’s looking for two men; one white guy with blonde streaks in his hair, the other is a black guy and he’s bald,” the post reads. “They’re both between 20-30 years old, and they’re apparently hanging around downtown telling girls they’re in the military, coaxing them away and raping them.” Battiste confirmed most of those details but didn’t add much about the investigation, which has only recently been evaluated as a case potentially involving the same suspects. He did say that only the rape reported over the Nov. 11 weekend involved a second, Caucasian male, adding that the victim in October reported a single, AfricanAmerican suspect. According to Battiste, there doesn’t appear to be a specific characteristic that the perpetrators might have targeted the victims for, though he did note that there have only been two cases reported. Instead, he suggested the women may have been “targets of opportunity” who may have left an area downtown by themselves. However, Battiste appeared to downplay concerns that there might be a serial rapist in Mobile. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 “We don’t have any additional incidents in that immediate area that would suggest we have a major problem,” he said. “Looking at these from my perspective, it would appear the individuals that may be responsible used a similar tactic to get young people’s attention — indicating they were in the military and getting them to befriend them and going off with them.” The initial rape reported on the weekend of Oct. 1 wasn’t listed in the “weekend recap” of notable crimes MPD regularly provides to local media outlets, and as such, wasn’t reported to the public. When asked why, Battiste said “there are a lot of isolated rape incidents.” “There was nothing dramatic about that particular incident and no pattern that suggested we needed to sound an alarm about something going on,” he added. “One rape is one too many, but we hadn’t seen a pattern of rape or sexual assaults in the area. When we did, we immediately got out and canvassed the community. This is the second incident of that nature.” While Battiste said investigators were continuing their work to bring the responsible individuals to justice, he also encouraged residents to be mindful of their surroundings when going out and consuming alcohol at bars and restaurants downtown, or anywhere else. “Young people, particularly when you’re going anywhere to party, make sure you take close friends with you — people that are going to pay attention to you and what you’re doing,” Battiste said. “Be careful what you drink, who you associate with and make sure you go in groups because, obviously, people are less likely to become victims if they’re with a group of people.” As the investigation continues, authorities are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information about the rapes reported on the weekends of Oct. 1 or Nov. 11 is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Cotner with MPD at 251-4321101 or 251-208-7975.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Herman and Roy — peas in a pod ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Holder’s wife being from Mobile gave him inside help. It would certainly explain why the feds never prosecuted the numerous civil rights violations he stood accused of committing. But he wasn’t acquitted because of a lack of believable evidence. People are going to believe what they want to believe, but I sat through the trial and I’ve listened to hours of recordings of inmates telling of sexual assaults at the hands of the “Spanking Judge.” The evidence against Thomas is certainly far more voluminous and researched than what many of us are willing to accept as fact about Roy Moore. And it seems that evidence was more than enough for the Alabama Bar Association’s Disciplinary Board, which disbarred Thomas just after his acquittal, and eight years and numerous appeals later still has not reinstated his license. “The board finds that these spankings and paddlings were not a form of mentoring or discipline but were rather engaged in by Thomas for his own sexual gratification,” the disbarment order concluded. “It is clear to the board that these young men were coerced into complying with Thomas under the threat of being sentenced to or returned to jail. Moreover, these spankings were not among those of the nature that a parent might give to their own child, but rather were sexually motivated assaults.” If you find Roy Moore unworthy to hold office because of the sexual assault claims against him, you can’t turn around and blithely absolve Herman Thomas’ past. The only thing more obvious than the hypocrisy of that stance is that we truly do need better people to run for public office. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 conveniently sealing all of the investigative records. Along the way it was discovered Herman had a second small office in Government Plaza where he would meet with prisoners or others caught up in the justice system. Some of those people made claims Thomas was pulling their pants down and then striking their bare butts with his fraternity paddle. Some of the claims were even worse — that the judge had demanded sex in that little office from those young men he’d call in. Semen was discovered in the carpet. Evidence was piling up. Yet two years would pass before Herman was finally indicted. District Attorney John Tyson said he’d been told repeatedly by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that the FBI was investigating Thomas and that they would handle any indictment and prosecution. But suddenly, on Eric Holder’s first day in office as U.S. Attorney General, orders were sent to the local U.S. Attorney to recuse herself from the Thomas investigation. No public reason was ever given, but I did get that very first email ordering the recusal via a Freedom of Information Act request, although nine others were withheld. Tyson eventually indicted Herman, but the trial was a joke. Most of the assault charges had passed the statute of limitations, and the appointed judge, who slept through most of the trial, clearly intended to make sure Thomas walked. In the end, the jury deadlocked on several charges — 11-1 for conviction on some — but the judge swept any chance of a retrial with a wave of his hand, claiming there wasn’t enough evidence despite hours of testimony from men detailing spankings and sexual acts. Maybe Thomas skated on the charges because it would have opened the door to retrying thousands of cases he’d overseen. Maybe Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen I t never fails to amaze me the way people will support the most questionable behavior in the world as long as it’s alleged to be by a politician who’s on “their team.” I’m currently standing slack-jawed after listening to people I know to be bright, educated and thoughtful try to explain why they’re willing to support a so-called “judge” who left office under the cloud of unbelievable breaches in judicial standards and has been accused of horrifically vile sexual assaults. I just can’t believe the number of people who’ve sheepishly told me they’re supporting former Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Herman Thomas in his bid to win the Alabama House of Representatives District 99 seat. Oh … maybe you thought I was talking about a different ex-judge whose campaign for public office is fraught with questions about sexual assaults committed years ago. I guess that is the talk of the town right now, so I can understand the confusion. In fact, I’ve had a few conversations with people positively giddy about the recent allegations that U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore had a penchant for writing in high school girls’ yearbooks, then sexually assaulting them when he was an Etowah County district attorney in the ‘70s. And I have to say it’s hard not to buy what these women are selling. They seem sincere and if you listen to Moore’s radio interview with Sean Hannity, he pretty much admits to trying to date high schoolers. I didn’t think Roy Moore was fit to represent Alabama before these allegations and this just makes it clearer. So while I understand the chortling over Roy’s troubles, I am fascinated by how willing these same people are to give a pass to Herman “Spanky” Thomas as he continues trying to resurrect the career he destroyed while acting like a maniac in a judge’s robe. I’d heard through the grapevine for more than a month that Herman was actually going to take another stab at elected office, but an article last week in the Mobile Beacon said he’s made it official and will try to replace the retiring James Buskey. Thomas has run for the Alabama Legislature before, but lost. He tried to unseat Sen. Vivian Figures shortly after she testified against him in the 2009 trial where he faced 57 counts that included ethics violations, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex abuse, firstand second-degree extortion and first-degree sodomy. The line of reasoning among Herman supporters seems to be that the spanking judge has “paid his dues” for the escapades that caused him to resign from the bench in 2007. He’s been a community organizer and has relentlessly preached the gospel that he was the victim of some kind of race-based hit job designed to take him out before he became — dun, dun, dunnnn!!!! — presiding judge of the Mobile County Circuit. Reminiscent of Roy Moore’s complaints of a conspiracy to trash him before the election, isn’t it? But let’s just set the Wayback Machine for 2002 and talk about what really happened. That was the year an inmate named Michael Dewayne Anderson filed suit against the then-District Court judge and became the first to claim Thomas threatened to make his life difficult if he didn’t engage in some sexual hanky-panky. Anderson sent complaints to the Alabama Ethics Commission as well as the Judicial Inquiries Commission (JIC), and included sworn statements from other inmates who’d had dealings with Thomas, but nothing was done. His lawsuit against Thomas was quickly bounced by the very white Circuit Court Judge Robert Kendall, who was also one of Thomas’ biggest supporters. It would take five more years before an effort to manipulate a relative’s jail sentence led to revelations Thomas had been moving hundreds of cases on and off other judges’ dockets. Eventually a full-blown JIC investigation of Thomas ensued and rather than face the accusations — as well as the gathered evidence — Thomas resigned from office, ROY MOORE’S ELEVENTH COMMANDMENT

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Jesus, Mary and Joseph, please help us ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM J esus, Mary and Joseph, this is where we are in Alabama politics. And sadly, they’re even bringing the three of you into this. Not to pray to you about this sad state of affairs, but to use you in some twisted way to excuse a 30-something-year-old man of undressing a 14-year-old girl down to her bra and panties, undressing himself to his “tight whites” and taking her hand and placing it on his erect penis. You know, just the kind of things you want to hear about one of your state’s candidates for the United States Senate. “Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Washington Examiner last week as he tried to “defend” embattled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, who, at press time, is accused of having relationships with five teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Some of these alleged relationships involve felonious behavior while others are at best inappropriate. Jesus, Mary and Joseph, indeed. Please help us. Republicans in the U.S. Senate are withdrawing their support and threatening expulsion if Moore should still win this race, many saying they find the women’s allegations more credible than Moore’s denials and asking him to step aside. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Congress on Tuesday he “had no reason to doubt” Moore’s accusers. The Alabama GOP has stood by their man thus far, discouraging a write-in campaign, while also making embarrassing statements seeming to support or at least shrug off the act of molesting teenage girls. “It was 40 years ago,” Alabama Marion County GOP chair David Hall told Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale. “I really don’t see the relevance of it. He was 32. She was supposedly 14. She’s not saying that anything happened other than they kissed.” No, that’s not what she said, Dave. And she was 14. But let’s just move on and hear some more asinine comments. “Other than being with an underage person — he didn’t really force himself,” Alabama Geneva County GOP chairman Riley Seibenhener told Dale. Um, pretty sure the whole “underage” thing is the major problem here, sir. Sigh. These reactions are almost as troublesome as the allegations themselves. There should be no statute of limitations on anyone being absolutely repulsed by this. But thankfully, it really doesn’t matter what these guys think. At this point, Moore cannot be removed from the ballot and it doesn’t look like a serious “write-in” campaign for another Republican candidate is very likely, so this mess will be left for Alabama voters to clean up. And we have to do just that, y’all. We can’t let Roy Moore be the next senator for the great state of Alabama. We just can’t. We deserve better than this. For a multitude of reasons. First, the obvious. FIVE women who don’t know each other have come out with eerily similar stories of Moore’s behavior, which is inappropriate at best, criminal at worst. These women are all from Etowah County, not exactly an enclave of liberal elites. And the women who still live in Alabama were both Trump voters. The statute of limitations to file criminal charges and civil suits has long run out. They have gained absolutely nothing by coming out with their stories, except getting the great pleasure of being called liars, hags and whores by a bunch of people who don’t even know them. People have questioned the timing of this. And that’s fair. Roy Moore has been a controversial figure for so long, why did this come out just weeks before the election? I really don’t have a good answer for that. Perhaps it’s the nature of the allegations. Perhaps in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, people feel more inclined to talk about this stuff. Perhaps, no one ever really asked. After all, there was a lot of low-hanging fruit for reporters to go after in regard to Roy Moore. But whatever the case, I find their stories all very credible. It’s the little details in them — that they aren’t entirely tales of horror. The mom telling her daughter she would be “the luckiest girl in the world if Roy Moore wanted to date her.” That Roy liked Eddie Rabbit and her mom would have had a “hissy fit” if she knew he had bought her alcohol. How flattered the waitress at Old Hickory House felt that the DA had signed her yearbook and her memory of him pulling the ends of her hair. That’s a lot of highly specific detail for this to be the product of some mastermind’s devious plot to unseat Moore. To write it off as “fake news” or “lies” you would have to believe there was this massive conspiracy to “recruit” these women who didn’t know each other and give them all similar stories, but with all of these different little details to recount and then find dozens of Gadsden citizens who went on the record with many different news organizations saying they knew Moore liked going after young girls. Practically the whole town and the entire national, state and local media would have to be in on this to pull that off. And if you were going to go all that trouble to create these horrible “lies,” why wouldn’t you just have them say he raped them? I’m sorry. I just don’t buy it. The much more logical explanation is that these horrible things happened pretty much exactly as these women said. Hell, even if you can’t believe them or won’t believe them without concrete evidence, which will never be available, just listen to Moore’s interview with Sean Hannity, where he couldn’t even flatly deny dating teenagers when he was in his 30s. If you are the parent of a daughter and your skin didn’t crawl when he said “not without the permission of their mother,” I don’t know what is wrong with you. Ick. Ick. Ick. Those are HIS OWN WORDS. You can’t call that “fake news.” This behavior along with his previous removals from office and the generous way his “charity” compensated him and his family is enough to disqualify him from this office and from many other things, for that matter. But if we elect Moore, it will also hurt this state in very tangible ways. Even before all of the recent allegations, Moore said some really crazy stuff. Maybe not so crazy to every Alabamian, but certainly crazy to many of the CEOs who may be considering locating their businesses here. And we all know those processes are extremely competitive. All our rival states/cities for these opportunities would have to say is “Roy Moore is their senator. You don’t want to have to deal with that controversy, do you?” Throw these allegations in and we can kiss those businesses goodbye and therefore more jobs for Alabamians. All of the progress we have made from Mobile to Huntsville would come to a screeching halt. I’m sorry. Roy Moore just isn’t worth the collateral damage we would sustain if he were elected. Even people who can’t stand the thought of a Democrat in office have to know that. Jesus, Mary and Joseph, this election has already put a stain on our state. COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Yes, Doug Jones has a path to defeat Roy Moore BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM R oy Moore is in trouble. Last week’s Washington Post bombshell that included accusations the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls decades ago changed the dynamic of next month’s special election for U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions. For now, politically it matters less as to whether the allegations will ever be proven and more about the cloud it has cast over Moore and his campaign. No question, Moore has a very devout following. But all it would take is a fraction of this following to say, “I think I’m going to stay at home and sit this one out” for his Democratic Party opponent, Doug Jones, to have an opening to win. If Jones is wise, he won’t personally have anything to do with trying to capitalize on those accusations. Instead, let others do the dirty work. There is a willing media and national Democratic Party apparatus to act on Jones’ behalf. As this soap opera plays out with Moore over the coming weeks, Jones can run a campaign that focuses on what he has repeatedly referred to as “kitchen table issues.” It will give him the unique opportunity to be positioned as the state’s best advocate. Wayne Flynt, professor emeritus in the Department of History at Auburn University, argues Jones should mimic Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and run as the outsider. “There is a path,” Flynt told Lagniappe in an interview in October. “The path consists primarily, curiously enough, of Doug becoming the Donald Trump of Alabama in tactics — not ideology. He’s never held elected public office. That’s a plus. Therefore, he can run against Washington. That is a plus. He, unlike Trump, has a personal background that fits Alabama like a glove.” That description of Jones goes back to his successful prosecution of two members of the Ku Klux Klan, Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. and Bobby Frank Cherry, for their roles in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. That, according to Flynt, will pay dividends for Jones on Election Day in turning out the black vote. “That is because of the prosecution of the terrorists and also his active support of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute,” he said. “He has really had deep connections to African-Americans, and as you well know, the election will basically turn on two things. One will be general turnout, and the other will be turnout among African-Americans. And African-Americans generally don’t usually turn out enthusiastically for an Alabama white Democrat.” Auburn University Emeritus Professor of Political Science Dr. Gerald Johnson, who has worked for the AEA as a pollster and is considered one of Alabama’s most prominent Democratic Party operatives, agrees with Flynt. He also sees Jones’ 16th Street Baptist Church heroics as something he should use to advance his campaign. Johnson told Lagniappe if he were advising Jones, he would have him do an appearance with former President Barack Obama in Birmingham. “I’d advise him to invite President Obama down to the COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Religion, being a force for good BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I n American society, religion has been an incredible source for good, the catalyst and driving force behind many national reform movements. For example, the Second Great Awakening, that sweeping spiritual fire that led to mass religious conversions in the early 1800s, eventually helped give birth to the anti-slavery movement. It did so by impressing upon converts that blacks were created in the image of God, and as such in his eyes black souls were no different from white souls. They were both equal. God had created no man to be a slave. This time of spiritual awakening in America also helped inspire other social reform movements, such as the temperance, women’s rights, health care for the mentally ill and prison reform movements. In modern times it was the energy and resolute dynamism of the Christian faith that served as the foundation and fuel of the civil rights movement. Conversely, though, religion in American society also has been used for ill. In the antebellum or pre-Civil War South, pastors and politicians plucked from the pages of the Bible justification for the enslavement of blacks. With the establishment of Jim Crow segregation in the South after the collapse of post-Civil War Reconstruction efforts, the same two groups would use the words of the Holy Scriptures to justify and give cover to an apartheidtype society. Religion has been consequential. One observer has noted, “Whatever your view of the role biblical Christianity played in the founding of America, intellectual honesty demands that one recognize that religion, religious values and specifically Christianity have all played a defining role in the development of American civilization.” Indeed, another has succinctly added, “You can’t divorce faith from the American experience.” Religion’s presence and impact upon the unfolding story of America is undeniable. However, equally undeniable is the fact that its presence and impact has been both positive and negative. Religion by its very nature is a powerful and compelling force — a force that is able to redeem, transform and liberate, or ignite and fan the flames of bigotry, backwardness and intolerance. A society must take care how such a force is allowed to be used. To me the question of whether religion has a vital place in society is an easy one — yes! The more crucial or apt question, though, is to what ends or purposes will the power of faith be put to use? In our day, the politicization of the Christian faith is leading to its marginalization. As it more and more becomes associated with a political party, its ability to serve as a redemptive and transformative power in American society diminishes accordingly. Additionally, as that political party’s fortunes go, so to goes the value society attaches to the religion as a whole. But just as God doesn’t have a favorite football team or basketball team, neither does he have a favorite political party. Yet, particularly in our part of the country, it would be hard to think God has not chosen sides politically. As a consequence of this perception, when political leaders who self-servingly wrap themselves in the banner of religious faith to garner votes then collapse morally (often spectacularly), the place and purpose of religious 14 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 16th Street Baptist Church to hold a memorial, celebration and recognition of the role that Doug Jones played in that,” Johnson said. “And I know that runs contrary to conventional wisdom — the popularity of President Obama in the state — but in terms of black voter turnout, something like that would work. Something like that is probably needed for Doug Jones in terms of the absence of a large sum of money to wage an air war.” While Jones’ campaign is about a celebration of his accomplishments, Moore will have to spend time, money and other resources on batting down sickening allegations, even if allegations are all that they are. And even this week, another accuser surfaced. While no one was looking, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey set another special election on the same day as the Dec. 12 U.S. special election. In Montgomery’s Senate District 26, a primary for the election for a seat previously held by Quinton Ross, who was approved to serve as the president of Alabama State University, was scheduled. Flynt says this could help Doug Jones’ cause, and also suggests it wasn’t an accident that Ivey planned the election for that day. “Some things are really going to help him in that regard, most notably a highly contested Senate race in Montgomery on the day of [the special election],” Flynt said. “And of course, Kay Ivey said it was in order to save money, but one wonders if it is also her response to the Birmingham business establishment, which desperately wants Roy Moore to be defeated and will probably put a lot of money into Doug Jones’ campaign, privately. And Kay Ivey called that special election for a Montgomery district, citing economies of government, a great Republican theme, for the same day as the general election. “And all of the candidates in that race are African-Americans, at least on the Democratic side,” he continued. “And African-American voters will really turn out. If Doug wins, he’s got to win big in Montgomery, Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville. And then he’s got to carry counties that are normally Republican counties, but where the detestation for Roy Moore is palpable, and I’m thinking counties like Tuscaloosa and Lee, or anywhere else there is a fairly well-educated business Republican establishment with high-tech business, new plants and things like that.” Although it still seems that the odds are insurmountable for Jones to break the Democrats’ statewide losing streak and win next month, he has the wind at his back. Should Democrats from beyond the Yellowhammer State come to Alabama to aid in this campaign? Flynt says no. “I think the best thing the national Democratic Party can do is to stay out of the race,” he said. “And the other thing I think they can do is to ask some of their most influential and generous donors to individually contribute to Doug Jones’ campaign.” faith in society suffers as well. When such political leaders go down the rabbit hole of moral depravity and malfeasance, they drag the name of God and the esteem of religious faith down with them. As someone who was raised with a deep respect of and appreciation for the value of religion, it is incredibly disturbing to see it so misused by politicians in Alabama and across the South. All they have to do is say they are against certain social issues and that seems to get them an instant “Christian” stamp of approval. But that’s not how it should be. I am struck by the fact that one of the resounding themes of the Old Testament is God’s frequent anger with and indictment of the nation of Israel’s leaders. Leaders who often put money and greed before the interest of the people. Leaders who cared little for the poor, the weak and the vulnerable. Leaders who used religion to further their own interest rather than the interest of the people. The Old Testament biblical prophet Micah even declared, “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” However, we often see the exact opposite from our “Christian” political leaders. If religion is to play its rightful role in society, its adherent have to show more discernment and stop blindly accepting the superficial utterances and trite religious platitudes of political leaders who could not care less about the religion they claim to follow, and even less about the people they seek to lead. If religion is to play its rightful role in society, its adherents must be more careful and circumspect in how they align themselves with political power. If religion is to play its rightful role in society, its adherents must stop allowing faith to be misused for the attainment of personal political power. If religion is to play its rightful role in society, its adherents must remember that we don’t live in a theocratic state. Therefore, why should a political leader’s faith be questioned because he or she personally believes that abortion is wrong, but yet firmly believes that from a civil standpoint the Courts have ruled and society has decided that such a monumental decision should be left to the mother? Why should a political leader’s faith be questioned because he or she firmly believes that, from a civil standpoint, the Courts have ruled and society has decided that who an adult chooses to love and marry is his or her own business? Religion can and should be a positive, unifying and transformative societal force, one that affects society for the better. Will people of faith allow it to be that force?

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL New businesses coming to Government Street BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A ccording to Jared Irby, president of Irby LLC, two properties his company acquired last summer — a former Pizza Hut at 2551 Government St. and the old Creole Cafe at 2206 Government St. — have new tenants and are being converted into new local small businesses. The former Pizza Hut property encompasses some 2,029 square feet of space and initially will be converted into a Mexican take-out-only eatery, Maya Luna. Plans are in place to open by mid-December. The new eatery will host dine-in patrons by spring 2018, according to co-owners Morgan Akridge and Juan Muniz. A food truck will also be up and running concurrently for Maya Luna, with relationships already in place to serve several local call centers, a downtown courthouse, the new Serda brewpub and possibly the Austal USA shipyard. Akridge, a Mobile native, is returning to the Port City after relocating to San Francisco in 1989. After retiring from Toyota Financial he partnered with Muniz — originally from Tijuana, Mexico — who has a 24-year background as head chef and as the owner of an eatery in San Francisco’s Mission District from 2012 to 2014, also called Maya Luna. Basic fare of tacos and burritos will be served. Price points will range from $2 to $2.50 for individual fare and $7.99 for food plates. The 2,013-square-foot former Creole Cafe site is now locally co-owned by the husband and wife team of Cornelious and Mishea Williams. The new business will open as an event planning space called Celebrity Banquets, with a grand opening slated for Friday, Nov. 17. According to Cornelious Williams, the facility can be rented out for luncheons, business meetings, birthday parties and similar events. Minimum blocks of time start at four hours and cost $150 per reservation, Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday weekend rates will run $250 per reservation. Williams’ background includes 24 years as a disc jockey. DJ services, provided by Williams, will also be offered at events for customers needing additional amenities at no additional charge. • Lafayette Land Company, a local family-owned real estate development company, announced the opening of Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT), a national western and workwear retailer located at 5456 Highway 90 in Mobile. The retail chain will be located at the corner of Highway 90 and Tillman’s Corner Parkway. The building is the site of the former Gulf Pecan property, which has been unoccupied for the past 30 years, according to a news release. Boot Barn has 272 facilities throughout the country and this will be their second in Alabama. Christopher G. Huffman, COO of Lafayette Land Co., was the developer. Hwy. 90 LLC, a subsidiary of Lafayette Land Co., is the owner. Boot Barn was represented by Bryan Holt of Southpace Properties. For information about the site, contact Heather Huffman at NAI-Mobile. “Lafayette Land extends a special thank you to the permitting and engineering office and to the mayor’s office of the city of Mobile for working through the extensive issues involved in preserving and restoring this historic building for this new Tillman’s Corner Landmark,” Robert J. Isakson Sr., president of Lafayette Land Co., said. • Some 9.7 acres were recently acquired for about $167,000 by local speculators. M.J. Baxter and Associates worked for the sellers in the transaction. The property is in Foley near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hickory Street. Future development plans for the property were unknown as of press time. • According to Marl Cummings of Cummings and Associates, a new package store has leased some 1,200 square feet of space inside Westgate Plaza on Highway 90 in Tillman’s Corner. Cummings worked for the tenant. Leigh Dale Younce and Buff Teague of JLL represented the landlord. • Dempster Tire Sales leased 6,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 100 Industrial Parkway in Saraland, near U.S. Highway 43, according to John Delchamps with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., who represented the landlord. Mike McAleer with the McAleer Tunstall company worked for the tenant in the transaction. • According to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap, a local speculator paid $550,000 for the Dollar General property sitting on 2.86 acres of land at 8085 U.S. Highway 98 in Fairhope. Future development plans for the site were unknown as of press time. Grimes stepping down at United Way Charles Hyland, director of Mobile Area Water & Sewer System and current chair of the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) Board of Trustees, announced that Clifford Grimes, UWSWA president and CEO, will step down. Effective Jan. 2, 2018, Grimes will become director for organizational development, metro services, for Boys and Girls Clubs of America. “While change is good, sometimes it comes unexpectedly. This is an opportunity for Cliff that allows him the ability to continue his work in philanthropy and be closer to his family, located in the Houston, Texas, area,” Hyland said. According to a news release, during Grimes’ two-year tenure UWSWA: grew total revenue by 5.7 percent to $3,927,422; expanded the number of donors to 20,567; reduced donor turnover by 2.3 percent; increased Mobile’s ranking to ninth out among 86 United Ways of similar size; substantially reduced an organizational deficit that was approaching $1 million and is now on schedule to be eliminated by 2018; and developed an organizational long-range strategic plan for the next five years “It has been an honor to work for the UWSWA. We have had to make some hard decisions during my two years as CEO, but I leave confident that this United Way will continue to be a fiscally responsible organization that works hard to improve the quality of lives in Southwest Alabama,” Grimes said. The United Way Executive Committee appointed County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood to chair a committee to search for a new CEO. Larry Davis, UWSWA CFO, will act as interim CEO effective Jan. 2, 2018, and fulfill those responsibilities until a new CEO is named. N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

CUISINE | THE DISH Shaking it up this Thanksgiving with soups BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photos | depositphotos.com Turkey Gumbo Hearty soups such as oyster stew and turkey gumbo can be a welcome addition to the traditional Thanksgiving table. E very year I use this column to profess my love for Thanksgiving. Full of traditions, food, family and dangerous deep-frying, you haven’t lived until you’ve haphazardly tossed a football over a pot of oil containing a 14-pound bird bubbling at a brisk 400 degrees F. It’s all about being at my mom’s house, the charm of the table setting, the printed menu (which rarely changes), a little bit of wine on top of the beer we had while frying, coupled with the low level of dysfunction my family embraces. I’ve always been sad when someone dreads the dinner table on Turkey Day, certain of family drama. I can proudly say we virtually have zero of that. In my eyes everyone is dysfunctional to an extent. I’ll be hanged if I’m going to ruin my favorite meal of the year by discussing it at the table. Turn on the reverb and let me tell you, in my best Nostradamus voice, what the day will be. There’s the quatrain about us waiting on my sister, the last to show for lunch. Another would be my brother, who can disappear and reappear in a blink. There’s the one about which kid will read from the Bible (really about which one doesn’t have to) and the Great Deviled Egg Armageddon, where someone is keeping a tally of consumption. It’s the same actions, same food, same jokes every year. Though I vow to keep all the years-old traditions, I intend to change things a little. Perhaps we can create more traditions. This year I am fed up that we don’t have a soup course. We never have. It’s time we start our Thanksgiving with an earthy oyster stew and finish our weekend with leftover turkey gumbo. Odd we never made time for soup, but this recipe happens fast. You have to stay with it so the oysters don’t overcook. Friends have taken a liking to the latest tweaks to my once “off the cuff” recipe, so I’m sticking to the changes. They probably love the heavy cream and butter the most. Oyster Stew Olive oil to coat 1 stick of butter 1 medium onion, diced 2 stalks celery with leaves, diced 2 cloves minced garlic 1 quart shucked oysters, liquor reserved ½ cup white wine 1 cup cleaned and sliced mushrooms ½ cup or more chopped fresh parsley 1 cup heavy cream Juice of half a lemon Green onions, chopped, for garnish Hot sauce This works best in a skillet rather than a soup pot. I have always been fond of the Mary Mahoney version but this recipe is all mine. I think it’s a contender. It’s a situation where the parsley steals the show. You just about can’t add enough of it. Coat the pan with olive oil and melt the butter. Add the onions and celery (love those leaves) and cook until they are soft. Add salt and pepper. Add the garlic and sauté for another minute, careful not to brown. Add the liquor from the oysters and the wine. Bring mixture to a soft boil and add mushrooms. As soon as the mushrooms begin to soften add the chopped parsley, cooking for about 1 minute. Follow this with the heavy cream and fresh ground pepper, keeping it on the heat another 4 minutes. When it is nice, hot and softly bubbling, add the oysters, cooking until the sides curl but no more than 2 or 3 minutes. Finish with a handful of green onions and brighten it up with the lemon juice. Serve in bowls with hot French bread and either Crystal or Louisiana Red Dot Hot Sauce. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 1 cup canola oil 1 cup flour 3 cups chopped separated trinity (ratio of 2:1:1 onion, celery, bell pepper) 3 cloves garlic minced Creole seasoning 3 bay leaves 4 quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock or water) 4 cups of turkey meat and carcass 1 pound smoked sausage sliced 2 cups of sliced okra, thawed if frozen I did this last year with the leftover turkey carcass, taking a cue from John Besh’s book “Besh Big Easy.” Despite recent trouble in the Besh Restaurant Group, he is still one of my favorite chefs and cookbook authors. Besh is fond of canola oil for the roux, a practice I have taken to heart. This particular roux is pretty dark and holds up well with the turkey. When picking the meat I am not afraid of the crispy bits of leftover skin. Embrace that. For sausage I am currently crazy about the Country Pleasin’ brand of smoked green onion sausage from Cooper’s Country Meat Packers in Florence, Mississippi. It’s readily available here and worth the search. Over medium-high heat, whisk flour into hot oil, stirring until it becomes a caramel color. Add the onions and the roux will darken considerably. Stir a few minutes more and add the celery, bell pepper and Creole seasoning. When they soften, add the garlic and bay leaves followed by the stock a minute later. Bring to a boil and add the turkey carcass and sausage. When it boils again, add the okra. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook covered for 45 minutes. Add the turkey meat and serve with your choice of hot sauce and rice. I’ve been recently fond of using jasmine rice with gumbo. It’s a fast-cooking rice and works well as a roux vehicle. When it comes to gumbo hot sauce I prefer a little more heat than the previously mentioned Crystal or Louisiana brands. Tabasco has made gumbo better for years. Fingers crossed these two soups will be good enough to find their way into the MacDonald Thanksgiving tradition. It’s putting a little more weight on my shoulders, but I don’t mind the work. Happy Thanksgiving to all! Make it count.

Mobile Int'l Festival coming to Civic Center

Experience celebrations from around the world as the 34th annual Mobile International Festival fills the Mobile Civic Center Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. One of the longest-running festivals on the Gulf Coast, its success can be attributed in part to its "dedication to educating students and visitors to the varied cultural world around them." Of course you will go there to learn. Of course, you will be entertained by the international musicians, folk dancers, Japanese drummers and much more from around the globe. But let's face it, the real draw for this soiree and its continued success is the food. For more than three decades, this event has transformed the Civic Center into the tastiest spot on the Gulf as food vendors from many countries share what we consider the most important part of their cultures. This is your chance to travel around the world in a matter of minutes and get full while you do it. Tickets cost just $12 and can be purchased at www.mobileinternationalfestival.org or by calling 251-208-1556. Children 12 and under get in free!

No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to dip!

I know 007 wouldn't be too chicken to eat at Goldfingers, the soon-to-be wing joint located at 3151 Dauphin St. next to Jersey Mike's. Expected to open soon, the latest facility in this chain that originated in Dothan looks ready to go. Chicken wings, tenders, nuggets and sandwiches decorate the menu. This could be a viable option for playoff takeout. If you can't wait for the Mobile location to open, simply take the short drive north to Saraland at 1020 Industrial Parkway.

Let Moe's Original do the cooking

Not everyone enjoys the actual cooking on Thanksgiving. Take some of the pressure off grandma and celebrate the holidays Moe's style. A 12-pound to 14-pound whole turkey smoked and ready to go with giblet gravy will run you $40, while an 8-pound spiral sliced ham with root beer glaze goes for $50. Already have the turkey but your smoker is on the fritz? Moe's will smoke it for you for $20. Rules are it must be less than 14 pounds and dropped off fully thawed no later than Sunday, Nov. 19. Pans of sides start at $15 and include cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole and collard greens. Call any Moe's locations for more details or visit www.moesoriginalbbq.com.

Old Shell Growlers soon to serve lunch

Just across the street from the Dew Drop Inn, Old Shell Growlers has been open for about a year now. Beer, wine, higher-end bar food and, of course, growlers have been the focus of this early evening/night spot. According to their Facebook page, lunch will be coming soon! With a new menu on the way, stay tuned for a change in operating hours. Prepare to be wowed. They don't take these things lightly.

COVER STORY District attorney disputes report naming Mobile County as death penalty BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR L ast August, Harvard University’s Fair PunishRich, in her closing arguments, used the protective order ment Project released a study naming Mobile to “establish what Janet [Penn] had been thinking” in the County as one of 16 nationwide “outliers ” in days leading up her death. death penalty cases — counties that imposed five Rich, who admitted those convicted of capital murder or more death sentences between 2010 and 2015. In have every right to appeal, said the appeals court’s decithat time, the study noted, Mobile County (population sion and Penn’s resulting retrial were frivolous. 415,395) sentenced eight defendants to death, placing it “At the [original trial], we introduced [the restraining on the list alongside such counties as Riverside in Caliorder] under a rule called 404(b) — you can introduce fornia (population 2.63 million), Maricopa in Arizona prior acts of the defendant to show motive, plan, design, (population 4.16 million) and Clark in Nevada (populascheme or intent,” she explained. “There was nowhere tion 2.11 million). in the law that said you have to choose one of those … But in the two years since, juries in Mobile County So the Court of Criminal Appeals, in a series of opinions have placed another three capital murder convicts on [in Penn’s] case, said under 404(b) you have to pick one: death row, while at least four more defendants are awaitmotive, plan, design, scheme or intent. Really? We’re ing trial. doing everything all over again because you have to pick Harvard’s report goes beyond the numbers, suggesting one … they reversed it on that and that alone.” Penn’s was the second death penalty imposed by the convictions and sentences of the cases it examined a Mobile County jury on a capital murder retrial in as were often the result of split juries, inadequate defense, many years. Separately, Thomas Lane, who was origiracial bias or exclusion, and overzealous prosecutors. nally convicted of murdering his In an interview last month, Mobile “mail-order bride,” Teresa, in a life County District Attorney Ashley insurance fraud scheme in 2003, was Rich, who has presided over at again sentenced to die in a retrial least seven of the cases personally, completed last year. questioned the report’s accuracy Lane was granted a retrial [THE REPORT] DOESN’T TELL and motives. after the appeals court determined “The purpose of this [report] YOU IF THEY STUDIED ALL prosecutors improperly removed is to skew the public perception his chosen defense attorney because of the death penalty,” she said. “It THE JURISDICTIONS WHERE the attorney needed to appear doesn’t tell you if they studied all as a witness in chain-of-custody THE DEATH PENALTY IS the jurisdictions where the death testimony involving a key piece of penalty is imposed, so how are IMPOSED, SO HOW ARE THEY evidence: the defendant’s computer. they choosing Mobile County as The appeals court awarded Lane a one of the top? They sensationalize CHOOSING MOBILE COUNTY retrial, determining he had a right everything and there are a lot of to the attorney of his choosing. But AS ONE OF THE TOP? facts that are just wrong.” afterward, Lane chose a different As recently as Oct. 31, a jury attorney anyway, Rich noted. recommended the death penalty for “We tried it again, and we got Derrick Shawn Penn by a margin the death penalty again,” Rich said. “[Prosecuting] is our of 11 to 1 for the shooting death of his estranged wife, job and you’re never going to hear me say we don’t have Janet, and the beating death of her boyfriend at the time. enough money or enough time [for retrials],” she said, It was a retrial for Penn, after the Alabama Court of laying a photo of Teresa Lane’s body — drowned in her Criminal Appeals overturned his original conviction and bathtub — on the conference room table. death sentence after it found “plain error” in how the jury Also since 2015, Jamal Jackson, Dennis Hicks, John was instructed to consider a single piece of evidence: a Deblase and Heather Keaton have been sent to Alarestraining order Janet Penn had sought for protection bama’s death row from Mobile County. Meanwhile, at from her estranged husband. least five other capital cases are pending trial or retrial, The Harvard report, which called Penn “intellectuwhile only two defendants have been spared the death ally impaired,” suggested Rich “repeatedly referred to penalty in the past two years. improper and highly inflammatory evidence” during his One, Carlos Kennedy, was originally sent to death original trial. The appeals court stated it differently: that row for the sexual assault and murder of Zoa White 20 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 in Mobile in 2010, but a jury on retrial recommended life without parole. Another, Saraya Atkins, was spared the death penalty by Judge Michael Youngpeter last year in spite of a jury’s recommendation of death for her role in the robbery and murder of Robert Perry in 2014. Rich noted it was the second time in her career Youngpeter chose life in spite of a jury’s death recommendation. The other was in the case of Michael Berry, who shot and killed his estranged wife, Wendy Stevens, in front of her four children at a West Mobile ATM in 2010. Speaking cautiously because he has capital cases pending, Youngpeter defended both decisions, adding that he has imposed the death penalty in other cases and may have to do so again in the future. “As far as Berry, that was not an ‘override,’” he said. “In that case I determined, as a matter of law, there was not sufficient proof of an aggravator.” Aggravators can be additional crimes, previous crimes or premeditation that make a felony murder — or sudden, unplanned murder — eligible for a capital upgrade and the death penalty. “With Atkins, I did not follow [the jury’s] recommendation. I did not agree that death for a 20-year-old was fitting,” Youngpeter said, referencing Atkins’ age. Youngpeter noted that just this year Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation outlawing “judicial overrides” in the state, meaning judges can no longer stray from a jury’s recommendation. “From now on, they are not making a recommendation, they are making a decision,” he said. While most of the cases reviewed by Harvard involved aggravators including premeditation or murder in the commission of another crime, the district attorney’s office has recently employed a more unusual aggravator in seeking a capital conviction. In this year’s trial against Jamal Jackson, who was sentenced to death in July for the 2014 stabbing and strangling his girlfriend Satori Richardson before setting their apartment on fire, the crime rose to the level of capital murder based on Jackson’s previous conviction of robbery using a firearm. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who prosecuted Jackson, cited Alabama Code 13A-5-49(2): “The defendant was previously convicted of another capital offense or a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person.” Blackwood noted Jackson had a prior conviction of first-degree robbery involving the use or threat of violence to the victim of the robbery. Still other retrials can be beyond the court’s control. Just last month, Mobile County death row inmate Garrett Dotch successfully filed a Rule 32 appeal, arguing one of the jurors in his original trial failed to disclose that his wife had been murdered. According to news reports of his crime, Dotch ambushed and killed onetime girlfriend Timarla Taldon outside the Subway sandwich shop in West Mobile where she worked in 2006. He was convicted and sentenced in 2008 and the conviction was affirmed in 2010. The Alabama Attorney General’s office will preside over his Rule 32 retrial next year. Speaking of the jury selection process in Dotch’s case, Rich said, “We asked more than 10 times, ‘do you know anybody that’s been a victim of a violent crime?’ We asked all the standard questions. If you’ve ever watched our voir dire you know it’s an extensive, exhaustive voir dire and [the juror] never once told anybody. After it was over, investigators went out and questioned some of the jurors and they found out he had lied to the court.” Rich said the statute of limitations has since expired in the juror’s contempt, so he cannot be prosecuted. Harvard’s report also criticized defense attorneys Greg Hughes, Art Powell and Habib Yazdi for “inadequate defense” in several cases, particularly that of Kennedy, who represented himself at retrial and was given a life sentence, and former death row inmate William Zeigler, who has since been released from prison and whose case has been extensively detailed by this publication. Last year, a Mobile County judge also released former death row inmate

COVER STORY George Martin, who was originally prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office. The full Harvard report accompanies this article on lagniappemobile.com. “It doesn’t matter what my perception of people’s view of the death penalty is — the law is the law and we have capital punishment in the state of Alabama and I’m a prosecutor charged with prosecuting defendants and making sure the laws in the state of Alabama are followed,” Rich concluded. She retreated to a bookshelf behind her desk, where she retrieved a framed quotation from conservative academic David Gelernter, who was injured by a pipe bomb mailed to him in 1993 by Ted Kaczynski, “the Unabomber,” “If we favor executing murderers it is not because we want to but because, however much we do not want to, we consider ourselves obliged to.” The quote is one of numerous mementos from victims, colleagues and victims’ families she’s collected over the years, many of which are displayed in her office. One, a porcelain figurine called “Brother and Sister,” was cited in the Harvard report as an example of her “overzealousness” in the courtroom. The report claims Rich displayed the figurine throughout the capital murder trial of Heather Keaton in 2015. Keaton became the first woman from Mobile County sent to death row in 2015 for the torture and murder of two young children — one boy and one girl — in 2015, along with her boyfriend and the children’s father, John DeBlase. Rich said the report is inaccurate, and she only displayed the figurine briefly during a sentencing hearing, while the jury was not present. “They want you to believe in this report, that I would do something unethical by putting a statue on my counsel table to inflame the jury during a serious legal proceeding where we are seeking to impose the death penalty? That’s just absolutely false. “Trying a death penalty case is one of the most emotional, gut-wrenching things you will ever be a part of either as prosecutor or a defense attorney or a victim or a jury member — and we take that very seriously in this office.” MOBILE COUNTY’S DEATH ROW INMATES Vernon Madison — Killed Mobile police Cpl. Julius Schulte in 1985. Was convicted and sentenced to death in 1985 and again in 1990, but 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier this year he was incompetent and cannot be executed. The U.S. Supreme Court in November 2017 disagreed, and said Madison is eligible for execution. Jason Oric Williams — Killed four people during a shooting spree in Irvington on Feb. 15, 1992. His appeals have been exhausted. Jarrod Taylor — Convicted of the execution-style shooting deaths of Steve Dyas, Sherry Gaston and her husband, Bruce Gaston, at Dyas’ car dealership on Dec. 12, 1997. In 2014, his sentence was affirmed by the Alabama Supreme Court. Thomas Dale Ferguson — Killed a Colbert County man and his 11-year-old son on a fishing trip on July 20, 1997. The case was moved to Mobile County because of pretrial publicity. Joseph Clifton Smith -— Sentenced to death in 1998 for the robbery and beating death of Durk Van Dam on Nov. 25, 1997. Jeremy Bryan Jones — Raped and shot Lisa Marie Nichols in her Turnerville home in September 2004. Received the death penalty in 2005 in a decision upheld on appeal in 2010. Prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office. Thomas Robert Lane — Drowned his wife, Teresa, in October 2003 in an alleged life insurance fraud. His 2006 capital murder conviction was overturned, but he was retried and convicted in 2016 and returned to death row. Lam Luong — Threw his four young children to their deaths from the Dauphin Island bridge on Jan. 7, 2008. His death penalty appeal was rejected by the Alabama Supreme Court in 2014 and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. Garrett Dotch — Ambushed and killed onetime girlfriend Timarla Taldon outside the Subway sandwich shop in West Mobile where she worked in 2006. Sentenced in 2008 and conviction was affirmed in 2010. Awaiting retrial in 2018. Donald Dwayne Whatley — Murdered downtown motel owner Pete Patel during a robbery in December 2003. Sentenced in 2008 and conviction was affirmed in 2011. Jerry Dwayne Bohannon — Convicted in early January 2014 of the double murder of Jerry Duboise Jr. and Anthony Harvey on Dec. 11, 2010. Derrick Shawn Penn — Originally sentenced to death in 2011 for the murders of Janet Penn and Demetrius Powe. Retried in October 2017, reconvicted of capital murder and jury recommended the death penalty by an 11-to-1 margin. John DeBlase — Poisoned, tortured and murdered his two children with the aid of his girlfriend, Heather Keaton. Sentenced to death in 2015. Heather Keaton — Co-conspirator in John Deblase case, became first woman from Mobile County to be sentenced to death in 2015. Aubrey Lynn Shaw — Stabbed his great aunt and uncle, Bob and Doris Gilbert, to death in 2007 during a drug-fueled robbery. Sentenced to death in 2011. Dennis Hicks — Sentenced to death in 2016 for the murder and dismemberment of 23-year-old Joshua Duncan. Previously on parole for a double homicide in Mississippi. Michael Bragg Woolf — Convicted of killing his wife and 2-year-old son. Sentenced in 2011. Resentenced in 2014. Filed a Rule 32 petition on Oct. 24, 2017. Jamal Jackson — Sentenced to death in July 2017 for the 2014 stabbing and strangling of his girlfriend Satori Richardson in 2014 before setting their apartment on fire. Crime rose to the level of capital murder based on Jackson’s previous conviction of robbery using a firearm. CASES PENDING Derrick Dearman — Charged with six counts of capital murder in Citronelle. Nicholas Jones — Charged with the capital murder of his girlfriend Kelwanna Bruno and their unborn child. Christopher Knapp — Charged with aggravated child abuse and capital murder for the death of 20-month-old Dakota Burke in 2015. Scheduled for trial in February 2018. Summer Everett — Charged with aggravated child abuse and capital murder for the death of 20-month-old Dakota Burke in 2015. Scheduled for trial in February 2018. N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE AIGA covers Optera in local glory BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I f you wander into Optera Creative (5 N. Jackson St.) you’ll find walls filled with the familiar: album covers you’ve glimpsed for years, some for all your life, but with a twist. Their themes orbit a city at the head of a wide, Alabama bay. The local chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts has boosted its profile with a locally oriented contest. The nonprofit challenged all comers to take familiar albums and reimagine them with a Mobile orientation. “We were very loose with the rules,” AIGA Events Coordinator Katie Vogtner said. “One of the artists who submitted a few, Megan Cary, is our AIGA president. She teaches at the University of Mobile and got some of her students to do some, so some were professional, some student work, kind of a mix.” Installed on Nov. 9, Vogtner said the reaction to AIGA’s first-ever LoDa Artwalk event was very good. The upbeat response might guarantee even more participation next time. The columnist typing these words was enlisted as sole judge for the competition. The results were as follows: • First Place: Steven McNider’s Mob Town “Celebration” inspired by Madonna’s “Celebration” album. Its rendering, design and idea implementing the stylized face of Wayne Dean’s Chief Slac were flawless. • Second Place: Chris Graham’s Mobile “Wish You Were Here,” inspired by Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” album. Graham took the handshaking pair from the original album and set The Temple downtown as their background. The fact one man was in flames seemed a subtly humorous comment on our summers. • Third Place: Jacob Burkhardt’s Sandy Stimpson “Mobile” inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album. The sight of the Mobile mayor luxuriating in natty white attire was well rendered. While the angle of Stimpson’s integrated head has the tiniest perspective issue juxtaposed with Jackson’s body, the sight of the tiger cub clambering over him was too hilarious to resist. Honorable mention went to Vogtner for her Mobile “Holiday Inn Yankee Foxtrot” (from Wilco’s “Hotel Yankee Foxtrot”) and her Sandy “Nothing But the Best” (Frank Sinatra “Nothing But the Best”), Julianne Patterson’s Sandy Stimpson “Welcome to Mobile” (Dave Barnes, “Carry On, San Vincente”), Gin Mathers’ The Boors “Bama Motel” (The Doors, “Morrison Hotel”) and Cary’s Steve Nodine “Aladdin Sane” (David Bowie, “Aladdin Sane”). Other pieces incorporated albums from artists such as Green Day, Taylor Swift, Johnny Cash, Josh Groban, Fleetwood Mac, Freddie Mercury and Simon and Garfunkel. “I just did a Google image search for album covers and scrolled through until I found something that inspired me. Like that Wilco one, I just thought about the Holiday Inn hotel for that,” Vogtner said. She said the Sinatra album jumped out at her due to her fondness for Stimpson’s performance as the city’s chief executive. “This is our first go at this so I’d like to say maybe we could do this again next year, maybe change up somehow,” Vogtner said. An idea for movie posters wasn’t ruled out. The show will be in place at Optera through November. FROM TOP: In AIGA’s recent record cover contest, Steven McNider won first place for “Mob Town ‘Celebration,’” based on the Madonna album. Megan Cary’s “Steve Nodine ‘Aladdin Sane,’” inspired by the David Bowie’s album, received an honorable mention. Third place went to Jacob Burkhardt’s “Sandy Stimpson ‘Mobile’” inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album. The Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile Arts Council and Alabama Contemporary Art Center are amassing a database of artists and artisans across the central Gulf Coast. Their intention is to create a resource for promoting the arts throughout the region. The Artists Registry is designed to showcase those who delve into music, visual art, dance, theater, needlework and various creative endeavors. The listing is intended as a resource for exhibitions, programs and events to promote art produced in the area. Registration forms can be found at http:// webforms.zenginehq.com/regionalartistregistry. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 8 LoDa Artwalk. Donations of food, wine/beer for the Artwalk reception are greatly appreciated. USA struts student talent The University of South Alabama is ready for its annual “Scenes from Opera and Musical Theatre” program under the direction of Thomas Rowell. The show, which features the students of USA’s voice program, includes portions of opera, operetta and American musical theater along with the upcoming Spring 2018 production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Gondoliers.” It takes place Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA Drive, S.). Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens. Cash or check only. For more information, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. ARTSGALLERY dio/video. Artists may submit up to three pieces that can fit within a three-foot by six-foot area. Some entries may be juried out depending on the number of submissions received. Drop off/setup for shows will take place Friday, Dec. 1, 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you cannot drop off during these days and times you will need to make prior arrangements with Lucy Gafford, MAC programs director. MAC takes a 20 percent commission on sales. Works do not have to be for sale. All works must not have been on display at MAC previously. All works must remain on display until Friday, Dec. 22, at the earliest. Works must be equipped to hang and clearly list title, price and artist’s name. Artists must MAC member show solicits submissions sign a hold-harmless agreement upon dropping The Skinny Gallery at Mobile Arts Council off their works. (318 Dauphin St.) will feature works by Mobile Official takedown is Jan. 2 between 9 a.m. Arts Council members for the month of Deand 5 p.m. cember. RSVP to lgafford@mobilearts.org by Nov. Artwork can be 2D and/or 3D as well as au24. Artists are requested to be present for Dec. Artist database being built Photos | Kevin Lee

N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

of Work.” Buffett went on to produce the album “Nobody from Nowhere” for Kimbrough and Tommy Womack’s Daddy project. Kimbrough said Buffett brought him into the project to edit voiceovers and “go through” a collection of tracks handpicked by Buffett. Kimbrough says he was fascinated by the tracks, some of which include some of Rick Hirsch’s first studio session work. While the tracks reflect a young singer-songwriter’s early love for The Beatles and Summer of Love-era folk, Kimbrough says “the sound of his voice and accent that we all know by heart” is present throughout these deep tracks. That stories that accompany these tracks are a beautiful complement to the album, Kimbrough adds. “I love hearing the stories and the songs, and I like to hear artists that I like when they first started,” he said. “This is stuff that has literally been hidden away for almost 50 years. That’s my favorite thing about it. It’s just never seen the light of day before. You get to hear this superstar guy/business mogul as a pretty innocent young man. It sounds like he got his heart broken a few time. He sounds young and vulnerable.” Local producer/singer-songwriter Milton L. Brown remembers meeting that young and vulnerable man on his first visit to Product Sound Studio very well. The studio, formerly located at 1916 Airport Blvd., was run by Brown along with former WALA Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson, Nick Panayiotou and Travis Turk. At that time, Buffett was engaged to Margie Washichek, known during that time for her reign as Miss USS Alabama. Washichek introduced Buffett to Brown and the Product Sound Studio team. Brown says those first tracks Buffett laid down were not the “toes-in-the-sand/Caribbean cowboy stuff” that has made him a music icon. “It was protest songs,” Brown said. “It was that era. We brought him in with a little rhythm section and recorded a couple of the songs that he had done. What I recognized was not so much the material, but he was one of those kind of guys that when he walked in the room and smiled that Buffett smile, he lit the room. With that persona, you knew that if he could carry a tune, then you’ve got an artist.” Brown and Buffett began working together and recording a few tracks for Product Sound’s label. After laying down more tracks for a showcase demo, Brown took Buffett to Nashville to establish a foundation in Music City. Brown says his Nashville connections noted his talent but had no musical “niche” for him, especially since Buffett was adamant about not being a country artist. However, Brown persisted in finding Buffet his place in the music world. Brown and Turk rented inexpensive, late-night sessions in Nashville and placed Buffett in the studio alongside well-known Nashville session musicians. Eventually, he had the opportunity to record three of his own tracks for Brown to shop to 24 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | www.margaritaville.com arrotheads represent one of the most zealous subcultures in modern music. These Trop Rock enthusiasts have dedicated their lives to reaching the worry-free beachside fantasy found in the verses of Jimmy Buffett’s extensive catalog. Buffett will give Parrotheads a musical prequel to the creation of Trop Rock and the Margaritaville phenomenon with the Nov. 17 release of “Buried Treasure, Volume 1.” The father of Trop Rock uses this unique release to give his avid followers a guided tour of his first year as a professional musician, taking listeners to 1969, before Buffett discovered Margaritaville. “Buried Treasure, Volume 1” is a flashback to Buffett’s first sessions at Product Sound Studio in Mobile and his first venture into legendary Nashville producer/songwriter Buzz Cason’s Creative Workshop Studio. Buffett himself provides insight into the tracks throughout the album. These newly discovered tracks were unearthed when John and Martina McBride bought one of Cason’s old studios. Assisted by the studio’s longtime in-house engineer/producer Travis Turk, who first met Buffett in Mobile, the McBrides found these ¼-inch tapes during the move into the studio. In a recent press release, Buffett said discovery of these tracks inspired him to not only give his followers a collection of tracks from his early years — including covers by the Mamas and Papas and Gordon Lightfoot — but also introduce them to the people and places that helped start his journey to Margaritaville. In addition to early Nashville recordings, this collection takes listeners around his hometown sessions at Product Sound Studios, his daily gig at The Admiral’s Corner and his performance at a breakfast event for “America’s Junior Miss.” “There is a reason we are calling this collection of songs and stories ‘Buried Treasure,’ because they were literally buried in a closet in a recording studio in Nashville for decades,” Buffett explained. “They were discovered by an old friend, Travis Turk, who actually recorded these tracks in Mobile, Alabama, in 1969, and more in Nashville in the years following, when we both wound up moving there. Travis eventually produced the first two albums I recorded in Nashville as well. When we first found the tapes of ‘Buried Treasure,’ I didn’t know that it would turn out to be such a unique situation where I’d actually get to honor and introduce the people who started me out.” Buffett tapped Mobilian Will Kimbrough to act as producer of this album. For over a decade, Kimbrough has worked with Buffett in a variety of capacities since his first professional encounter on the 2003 release “License to Chill.” Kimbrough lent his guitar to the album as well as the album’s fifth track, “Piece MUSIC P BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Buried Treasure’ includes Mobile gems Jimmy Buffett’s new release, “Buried Treasure, Volume 2,” takes ParrotHeads back to Buffett’s pre-Margaritaville days, including early tracks cut here in Mobile. music industry figures. “I took him to Jack Grady at CBS Music,” Brown said. “He liked him and said, ‘We’ll give him $50 a week and we’ll promise him an album in his first year.’ I called up Margie and Jimmy and told him that he was going to be a CBS artist. They were thrilled, and I could hear the champagne corks popping.” But within 24 hours CBS decided to change the deal. Instead of $50 a week, CBS was only willing to offer Buffett half of the initial money promised. Knowing Buffett could not live in Nashville on that kind of money, a crestfallen Brown returned to his motel near Music Row. When he arrived, he found Buzz Cason had left a note for him. Unbeknownst to Brown, Turk had told Cason about CBS’s deal with Buffett. Cason and his partner, Bobby Russell, had sold their catalog to Lawrence Welk for $1 million, and had an interest in Buffett. “[Cason] said, ‘Milton, I’ll give Jimmy the deal that CBS welshed on,’” Brown said. “So we met in little Lum’s cafeteria and wrote out the deal on the back of a napkin. He moved up there, and the rest of it other people can tell you.” While this collection is considered “Volume 1,” future releases in the “Buried Treasure” series are unknown at this point. Until then, Parrotheads should thoroughly enjoy these unique deep tracks and Buffett’s personal insight into the inspirations and situations that surround them. Fans will have to choose between standard and deluxe editions of the new release. The standard includes a “28-page book detailing the album’s remarkable story of music history.” The deluxe edition features “an exclusive 40-page collector’s edition with never-before-seen photos and a bonus documentary DVD, “Buried Treasure: Mobile to Nashville.” With the holiday season approaching, this album should be added to the Christmas wish lists of Parrotheads worldwide.

N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

Outsiders Ball's pre-holiday feast

Band: The Outsiders Ball
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 22, with doors at 6 p.m.
Venue: Mobile Civic Center Theater, 401 Civic Center Drive, www.mobilecivicctr.com
Tickets: $60.50-$98.90, available at Mobile Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster

Before the turkey and dressing are served, local jam fans will be served up a musical feast courtesy of Jake Peavy and his Outsiders Presents concert entity, as the Mobile Civic Center plays host to the inaugural Outsiders Ball.

Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh and his Terrapin Family Band will headline this sonic soiree. While this alone will have many local mouths watering, The Outsiders Ball will also feature an impressive list of special guests, including Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce), George Porter Jr. (The Meters), Marcus King (Marcus King Band), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Chris Spies (Honey Island Swamp Band, The New Mastersounds) and Peavy himself.

Peavy says events such as this and the recent "Celebrate the City" free concert allow Outsiders Presents to "be involved in music in our hometown in any which way we can," Peavy explained.

Peavy's involvement with the local music scene began with the opening of his Dauphin Street Sound studio. Through his team's involvement in local concert events such as TenSixtyFive, they discovered they enjoy putting on musical events and supporting the arts in general.

Peavy says Outsiders Presents are currently planning events no more than three months in advance. Considering this, locals can look forward to more musical extravaganzas from Outsiders Presents.

Yellowhammer rock

Band: The Hallers, King's German Legion
Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m.
Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net
Tickets: Call 251-380-8020 for more info

The Merry Widow has filled out Friday night's lineup with rock sounds from the Yellowhammer State. The Azalea City is offering up a set from The Hallers. This local indie rock trio draws its inspiration from the early days of alt. rock. Based on their single "For You," The Hallers use a driving rhythm filled with bottom-end sounds to create a stout, commanding form of modern rock.

Earlier this year, The Hallers entered the studio with engineer Curry Weber, who spent time behind the boards at Memphis-based studios such as Ardent and Sun.

King's German Legion will conquer the crowd with a raw form of rock 'n' roll that gives no quarter. This Tuscaloosa trio's sound lies in an electrifying limbo somewhere between garage rock and progressive blues. King's German Legion captured this sound on their five-song debut release, "Marching Orders." With overpowering beats and blazing guitar runs, this quintet of songs is a perfect delivery of this band's intense rock style.

Fort Defiance mixes folk, country

Band: Fort Defiance
Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroomofmobile.com
Tickets: $15 artist donation at door or reserve by phone 251-367-4599

While Nashville continues to be a hotbed of eclectic sounds, some Music City bands still embrace the genre that made this town an epicenter of Southern music. Fort Defiance is a group that is filling its catalog with warm, classic country sounds riddled with folk overtones.

Three years ago, Jordan Eastman and Laurel Lane solidified a bond that is both marital and musical. As they began their married life together, their musical life began to flourish as well, with numerous shows across the United States.

Within the intimate space of The Listening Room of Mobile, Fort Defiance will bring their Azalea City audience the sounds of their latest album, "The Haunts of Youth." This album embodies a cozy warmth throughout its 14 tracks. Eastman and Lane mingle vocals upon a bed of Americana instrumentation and alternative folk and country arrangements, with a nod to the early days of both genres.

N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Sally Hawkins brings true story of folk artist Maud Lewis to life M BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM “ AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 audie” ticks every box on the list of sad movie clichés, but it’s still absolutely beautiful. The true story of Maud Lewis, a beloved Canadian folk artist, belongs entirely to star Sally Hawkins, who brings Lewis’ physical afflictions, but more so her wry, vibrant spirit, vividly to life. Maud’s lot in life is laid out for the viewer in one masterfully written scene, in which we see her, swinging her feet and smoking a cigarette, on the front porch of her aunt’s house. Inside, her aunt and brother argue over who will be burdened with caring for Maud, when Maud quickly walks in and asserts herself. She reminds her brother of how she used to help him with math, while he bluntly tells her that he’s sold their family home. Her belongings are boxed up, and among them are paints. Her family insists that Maud, who suffers from arthritis that affects her posture and gait, cannot care for herself. Maud’s family may infantilize her, but she has an indomitable verve for life. That very night she sneaks out to a bar to listen to music and drink a beer. Of course, she is berated like a teenager by her heartless aunt, and described as an embarrassment to her family. With inspiring pluck, she seizes on the first opportunity she encounters to get out of her aunt’s house, even though that opportunity is unappealing at best. Opportunity is in the form of gruff, illiterate fishmonger Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke), who is also skillfully exposed to the audience through a brief but telling encounter with the shopkeeper where he posts a notice for a live-in maid. Even though she must do a little hop to reach it, Maud walks right over and grabs the notice. Their relationship is fascinating but problematic since, particularly by any contemporary standards, Everett is often abusive to Maud. But there is something about Maud that is uniquely proud, even when she accepts unacceptable conditions, that makes a weird case for getting used to someone. Honestly, you feel uncomfortable pulling for the pair, but this is a true story that must simply be experienced. You have to eliminate “should” from the mix and accept that Maud Lewis’s incredibly open personality brought her what she needed from conditions that most would find unacceptable. The very concept of needing a live-in maid in a house as tiny as Everett’s is almost laughable, and the pair are forced to share the only bed, which Everett points out is what everyone did at the orphanage where he grew up. At Maud’s insistence, this arrangement eventually leads to their marriage, and a great deal more about Maud’s past is eventually, heartbreakingly revealed. Maud becomes a wife but also, more importantly, becomes an artist. She paints what she sees on what she has at hand, and nothing more than fidelity to her own vision eventually makes her famous. When she is true to herself, that self is so extraordinary that even the worst circumstances cannot dim her brightness. Sally Hawkins’ Maud is simply indomitable, but it doesn’t look how we may expect it to look. She is no Wonder Woman, but she is nonetheless heroic. Hawkins is one of the most interesting actors working today, and I have always thought her supporting role in “Blue Jasmine” eclipsed even that of Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett. She is always nuanced, unexpected and totally fascinating. “Maudie” is, above all, a fantastic vehicle for a fantastic actress. It is also a worthy true story that will leave you inspired to find satisfaction in life’s small moments, and to find out more about the real Maud Lewis. “Maudie” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 555-5555 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics / Lionsgate FROM LEFT: Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins star in “Maudie,” a story about a woman in 1930s Nova Scotia who works as a housekeeper while honing her skills as an artist, and eventually becomes a beloved figure in the community. “Wonder,” based on a bestselling book, tells the story of a fifth-grade boy with facial differences who attends a mainstream school for the first time. NEW IN THEATERS JUSTICE LEAGUE Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. All listed multiplex theaters. WONDER Based on the New York Times bestseller, this is the 30 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Starring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. All listed multiplex theaters. THE STAR A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of Christmas in this animated adventure. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING JIGSAW All listed multiplex theaters. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERMURDER ON THE ORIENT VICE EXPRESS Crescent Theater, all listed multiplex All listed multiplex theaters. GEOSTORM theaters. Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema LBJ ONLY THE BRAVE AMC Wharf, Cobb Pinnacle 14 All listed multiplex theaters. DADDY’S HOME 2 HAPPY DEATH DAY All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. THOR: RAGNAROK THE FOREIGNER All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. A BAD MOM’S CHRISTMAS THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE All listed multiplex theaters. Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema SUBURBICON KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN All listed multiplex theaters. CIRCLE VICTORIA AND ABDUL Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Cobb Pinnacle 14 IT LET THERE BE LIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. AMC Mobile 16

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW 3 local high schools capture volleyball state titles BY J, MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T Joining her on the all-tournament roster were senior Kellan Hensley (16 digs), junior Lauren Bailey (20 assists) and 8th grader Gracie Sims (13 digs). • No local volleyball program has a deeper history than McGill-Toolen’s. The famed “Dirty Dozen” squad brought its first title home to Mobile in 1974, but the last championship was secured in 2005. In the semifinals, McGill-Toolen knocked off three-time defending champion Mountain Brook. In the title match, they outlasted Bob Jones High School of Madison 25-16, 25-23 and 27-25. “To win a state championship, our team defeated three of the top five teams in 7A volleyball — Hoover, Mountain Brook and Bob Jones,” coach Kate Wood said. “For our team to win three matches, in straight sets, was unbelievable for us to witness as coaches. “We had talked about our steady ascent all year. We would go through weeks where we would plateau, and we would talk about the plateaus being a time for us to reinforce what we were learning. But through it all, we talked about the next steep ascent that was coming if we just stayed focused on giving max effort, having a great attitude, being grateful for our opportunities, and treating each other really well. “It was amazing to see that steep ascent at the state tournament. It was more powerful than we could have imagined.” Junior Kenya McQuirter had 23 kills, 12 digs and 5 service aces to earn MVP honors. Joining her on the alltourney roster were Erica Schilling (15 digs), Lillie Fromdahl (25 assists) and Alex Pierre (11 kills). Millie Andrews added 20 assists. This was the 20th overall state title for McGill-Toolen. The team finishes with a 46-8 record. • In the Class 6A playoffs, Daphne and Spanish Fort lost in the semifinals. St. Paul’s lost in the same round of the Class 5A playoffs. Jaguars roar in soccer It has been quite a turnaround for the University of South Alabama women’s soccer team. After starting the year 0-4, the Jaguars tore through their Sun Belt Conference schedule. They claimed their fourth straight regular season championship and a fifth SBC tourney title in a row by beating Coastal Carolina 5-0. For their efforts, senior Rio Hardy was named the league’s player of the year while junior Hannah Godfrey was voted defender of the year. They are joined on the first-team roster with Steffi Hardy and Danielle Henley. On the second-team unit are Kory Dixon, Selma Bjorgvinsdottir and Chelsea Followwell. Hardy was also named the Most Outstanding Player Photo | University of South Alabama Athletics he Alabama High School Athletic Association might consider moving its volleyball state tournament to the Alabama Gulf Coast — it would certainly save on moving expenses for the championship trophies. Three local squads returned home recently as winners. The list includes Bayside Academy, St. Luke’s Episcopal and McGill-Toolen Catholic high schools. • This marked the 16th consecutive year the Bayside Admirals have won a state title, and the 26th overall since 1981. However, this Class 3A crown did not come easy for the Daphne school. Montgomery Academy won the first set 25-23 before Bayside rallied to win 25-17 and 25-21. The Montgomery Eagles, though, won the fourth set 25-22 to tie the match. The Admirals hung on 15-13 to secure the victory. “I am just extremely happy for the players,” said coach Ann Schilling, a recent inductee into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame. “They work so hard, and to keep performing at a high level in such pressure is incredible.” Bayside’s Brantley Rhodes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The senior had 24 kills and 6 service aces. Ansleigh Daily and Jacque Martin joined Rhodes on the all-tourney squad. Daily had 51 assists and 11 digs, while Martin had 15 digs, 13 kills and 4 aces. Other standouts included Ella Dawson (10 digs and 7 kills), Ella Broadhead (9 kills) and Kaitlyn Morris (14 digs). The Admirals finished with a 42-10 record. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Bayside only trails one school in the total number of state titles and consecutive crowns. Bishop England in Charleston, South Carolina, won its 18th straight trophy last weekend. This was Bishop England’s 28th prize since 1977. • St. Luke’s may be one of the newest kids on the block, but that has not stopped its team from finding success. Although the first senior class did not graduate from the Mobile school until 2013, this marks two straight Class 2A championships. “The girls have worked so hard this year and I couldn’t be prouder of them and all that they stand for,” said head coach Meredith Harvison, whose team finished with a 34-15 record. “There was never a doubt in my mind that the girls could handle the pressure of the competition. We do pressure drills everyday in practice, and they are always under pressure to uphold the Wildcat standard on and off the court.” The Wildcats had no trouble in the title match against Goshen. St. Luke’s won in straight sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-15. Senior Jada Carney was named MVP after finishing with 14 kills and 3 service aces. USA SENIOR RIO HARDY WAS NAMED THE 2017 SUN BELT WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR, RIO HARDY. in the tournament, which was played in Foley. On the all-tourney team with her were Henley, Hardy, Dixon and Justice Stanford (who made four saves in recording her eighth shutout). Hardy, who is on the first-team list for the third time, led the conference in both points (1.59) and goals (0.71) per game, and game-winning goals (5). The Workington, England, native became the school’s all-time leader in gamewinning goals and ranks second in both career goals (43) and points (103) following the SBC tournament. Godfrey, a native of Thornton-Cleveleys, England, has played all but 10 minutes this season and anchors a defense that is second in the league in goals against average (0.96). The preseason player of the year and 2016 second-team All-SBC honoree played a key role in the team shutting out its last five opponents. USA was 14-5-1 entering the NCAA playoffs. N o v e m b e r 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

