Lagniappe: February 9 - February 15,2017

2 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

WEEKLY

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••

LAGNIAPPE

F E B R U A RY 9 , 2 0 1 7 - F E B R U A RY 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com STEVE HALL Marketing/Sales Director shall@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com JANE NICHOLES Reporter jane@lagniappemobile.com

5 12 16

BAY BRIEFS

Local officials are urging the Legislature to reinstate the historic development tax credit.

COMMENTARY

The manhunt for Billy Boyette Jr. is freaking us out.

BUSINESS

Plato’s Closet, a clothing consignment store, is getting new digs in Yester Oaks.

CUISINE

With two locations in Mobile, Briquettes Steakhouse knows how to treat the meat.

KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net

18

STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com J. MARK BRYANT Sports Writer sports@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com

COVER

Demand is high for Alabama’s boutique oysters, but seed supply and environmental factors are affecting productivity.

24

BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY KILLIAN Advertising Sales Executive akillian@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com MELISSA EDGE Editorial Assistant events@lagniappemobile.com

26

ARTS

Jason McKenzie has accepted the position as the new executive director of the Joe Jefferson Players.

MUSIC

The 8th annual M.O.O.R.E. Mardi Gras Masquerade features New Orleans funk outfit Naughty Professor.

ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: Ken Robinson, Lee Hedgepeth, Jeff Poor, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert ON THE COVER: MURDER POINT BY DANIEL ANDERSON LAGNIAPPE HD Periodicals Permit #17660 (Volume 2, Issue 20) Copyright 2015 is published weekly, 52 issues a year, by Something Extra Publishing, Inc., 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604 (P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652). Business and Editorial Offices: 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604 Accounting and Circulation Offices: 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. Call 251-450-4466 to subscribe. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652 Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251-450-4466 Fax: 251-450-4498 Email: atrice@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE HD is printed at Walton Press. All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted. photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers.

28 34 38 42 46 FILM

The Swedish film “A Man Called Ove” is a surefire crowd pleaser.

MEDIA

NPR’s StoryCorps is in Mobile, recording tales to be preserved in the Library of Congress.

SPORTS

The University of South Alabama, University of Mobile and Spring Hill College are prepared to showcase their softball squads.

STYLE

Boozie catches the first Mardi Gras parades of the season and visits a new bar in sweet lunacy’s county seat.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL Whatever that means

Editor: A circus in downtown Mobile? It is SHAGARIFFIC! I’m not sure what that word means and it does not pass spellcheck, but if our esteemed wordsmith publisher can use it, so can I. It also somehow seems appropriate for describing the fantastic, terrific Venardos Circus now playing at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center until Feb. 14. This is the evolution and future of circus as we have known it, sans animal acts and with a spotlight on unbelievable skill, daring and beauty. I could not believe they could do a circus indoors in downtown Mobile, but they did and what wonderful entertainment it is. Even CBS Morning News came to town to interview Kevin Venardos, the ringmaster and founder, for a future show. Plus, there is a bevy of other entertaining activities and arts to enjoy in the midway market an hour before and after the show. Try not to miss this innovative and exciting show for the entire family. Venardos is not just for kids. Don Prosch Fairhope

String of Pearls!

Editor: [The “String of Pearls”] concept was first sold to Mobile during the Arthur Outlaw and Mike Dow regimes and passed along by the Sam Jones regime, now to the Sandy Simpson regime. However, anyone who purchases pearls knows to put them into their mouth to see if they are smooth against your teeth. Mobile’s “String of Pearls” has shattered in our mouth into millions [of] tax bits, bleeding Mobile’s tax revenues! But let’s count them just to remind ourselves: • Mobile Government Plaza — No money recovered from architects, engineers or builders for leaky roof. Atrium was wasted space, a significant heating and cooling expense. The building’s expansive roofline is architecturally at odds against Mobile’s traditional skyline. It’s very expensive real estate for county and city offices.

4 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

• Convention Center — Operated by an outside management company, never been profitable to Mobile. A yearly debt on Mobile’s tax revenues. • Civic Center — Profitable when operated by the city of Mobile, now operated by the same outside management company as the Convention Center. Now being stripped of most of its business to feed the Convention Center. Another expense to Mobile’s tax revenues. • GM&O Transportation Hub — Never fully occupied, drain on Mobile’s tax revenues from the renovation completion. • Hank Aaron Stadium — Has never paid full rent, another drain on Mobile tax revenues. • Mardi Gras Park — One of 82 parks and recreation areas (and counting) in Mobile that are not well attended and expensive to Mobile’s tax revenue and manpower to maintain. • Mobile, Alabama Cruise Ship Terminal — Operational for a short-term, then vacant and now operating under a not hardand-fast contract. Another drain on Mobile’s tax revenues. Now the city of Mobile has obtained a $125,000 grant to design a railroad depot for downtown Mobile. And let’s face it, a viable, active, long-term railroad system through Mobile is “iffy” at best! What about using the vacant GM&O station? It can be made operational a lot for less money. Cordially, Eugene A. Talbott Mobile

An open letter

Mayor Stimpson: January 2016 marked my first visit to Mobile. My husband and I came to town for the First Light Marathon. The race was enjoyable, and our post-race meal at Kitchen on George was delicious, but our stay at the Kate Shepard House was unforgettable. Bill and Wendy James, and the unparalleled hospitality they provide, are the reason we returned to Mobile in January 2017. My travel philosophy is usually to experience a location once, and then move on, because there are so many unique places to explore. However, before we left the Kate Shepard

House during our first stay, I had already planned our return visit. A weekend there provides more than just a place to rest your head. From the moment you arrive until the moment you leave, every effort is put into ensuring your relaxation, comfort, peace and happiness. The Kate Shepard House for us is not just a place to stay; it is an experience. On the sad day when Bill and Wendy are no longer able to facilitate this experience, we will likely have made our last trip to Mobile. The purpose of this letter isn’t to provide a travel review. My intent is to bring to light the inconsistency in lodging operation requirements in your city. As I am sure you are aware, Airbnb units have popped up in large numbers. They range in cost and comfort level, and allow your residents to make money off their spare rooms and homes. It is my understanding these residents are not currently required under law to be compliant with various taxes, rules and regulations that are imposed on legitimate hotel and bed and breakfast operations. In reading up on the structure of Airbnb and the ways it is affecting cities and citizens across the country, it has made me think twice about ever using its services again. We have stayed in two Airbnb rentals and enjoyed our stays. But now that we are aware of the uneven playing field for Airbnb and regular bed-and-breakfast owners, I can’t imagine lying down and getting any sleep at night on a pillow owned by someone who is skirting regulations to make a profit, all the while hurting those playing by the rules. Do I blame them? No. Nobody is stopping them and who doesn’t need to make a buck? Will I support them again? Not unless I can confirm that they are paying their share back to the community, just as every other business is required to do. I understand you have many items on your agenda and an email from a stranger in Ohio may not be at the top. However, I would appreciate your attention to this matter and I hope you can see its urgency, as continuing to do nothing could eventually cause you to lose an absolute gem in your community. Sincerely, Sarah Smith Columbus, Ohio

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE

‘Icing on the cake’

CITY OFFICIALS LOBBY LEGISLATURE FOR TAX CREDIT RENEWAL BY DALE LIESCH

I

f walls could talk, the Staples Pake Building at the corner of Royal and St. Michael streets would be buzzing with excitement about an ongoing project designed to breathe life into the 166-year-old building. When completed, the project will provide the downtown area with two more floors of apartments and a ground floor of commercial space. According to Mike Rogers, the project’s general contractor, it would not have happened without the state’s historic rehabilitation tax credits. The credits are important enough to Mayor Sandy Stimpson that his administration held a press event, along with officials with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Mobile Alliance, to advocate for their renewal. At the event, Stimpson said seeking a renewal of the credits from the state Legislature was a priority of what he called the “big five,” or a consortium of mayors from Alabama’s five

credit was “key to revitalizing downtown” as well as other parts of Mobile. A revitalized city, he said, could “bolster the tax base” and “benefit the entire area.” “You don’t have to look far downtown to see an example that this works,” he said. Bill Sisson, president and CEO of the chamber, said the credit is an economic development tool and part of the chamber’s legislative agenda for 2017. One particular area of interest, Sisson said, is innovation and entrepreneurship. The chamber hopes to grow startups through its Innovation PortAL, housed on St. Louis Street. The credit, he said, would help make the incubator more successful. “We’re very blessed — the most blessed in Alabama — when it comes to having historic buildings,” Sisson said. “It’s a wonderful effort for us all to stand behind.” But members of the local delegation have mixed reactions to the credit. Mobile State Rep. Chris Pringle and State Sen. Rusty Glover support the bill while Sen. Tripp PittIF YOU LOOK AT A LOT OF THOSE man, of Fairhope, remains BUILDINGS DOWNTOWN … THERE cautious. Glover, who was the ARE A LOT OF PROJECTS OUT THERE. YOU only legislator to attend the city’s event, assured the LOOK AT THE COSTS AND MANY ARE TOO crowd the bill to renew the credit “will pass.” GREAT FOR INVESTMENT. “The bill has strong support from both delegations largest cities — Birmingham, Montgomery, in Jefferson and Mobile counties,” he said. “It’s Mobile, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa. a priority on our agenda in the 2017 session. “We all know what this can do to transform I’m encouraged … to see swift passage. We our downtown area,” Stimpson said. “The want to get it passed and get it moving.” credit can be the difference between doing a Pringle said in a phone interview that he’s project and not doing a project.” always been supportive of the measure and Stimpson said he hopes the event will help would continue to be. However, he said he create momentum with this week marking the doesn’t believe the credit should be extended start of the 2017 legislative session. indefinitely and should be used as it was origiDowntown Mobile Alliance CEO Elizabeth nally intended. Stevens said Staples Pake had been one of a “One of the problems is we give credits and few buildings downtown in a “death spiral” don’t terminate them,” he said. “At a certain before its planned renovation. With tax credits point, they need to recoup what they spent and and the vision of developers who can reimagine start paying taxes. Do you really need a tax aging buildings, more spaces downtown can be credit 20 years after you make your investment?” saved, Stevens said. Both Stevens and Pittman mentioned a legisThe 25 percent credits, which are often lative study commissioned on the historic prespaired with federal credits, are “vitally imervation tax credit. Pittman said the study graded portant,” Rogers said, not only for his current the initiative a “B” and he’d be in favor of a seproject but for historic structures throughout ries of tweaks to get it to an “A” grade. Stevens downtown. criticized the study, saying it was commissioned “If you look at a lot of those buildings too soon, only one year into the program. downtown … there are a lot of projects out Pittman, who at times has equated the credit there,” he said. “You look at the costs and many to corporate welfare, has softened his stance a bit are too great for investment.” but still believes the credit, if renewed, should For instance, Rogers said, the risks and “unhave a sunset date. He noted that the “subsidy” certainty” involved in redeveloping a historic has been good for developers and cities. property are greater than with a newer project. “It’s a good deal,” Pittman said. “I don’t In addition, the costs associated with keeping think any incentive needs to be permanent.” historic guidelines can make a project less atThe idea behind the incentive, Pittman said, tractive, he said. was to spur revitalization, but if the credit is “It cushions that,” Rogers said of the credits. made permanent it defeats the purpose. He “At the end of the day, it makes for a more afquestioned whether it is truly still needed, but fordable project.” seemed supportive nonetheless. Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie, “Is it really needed, or is it just icing on the who represents the downtown area, said the cake?” Pittman asked. “Let them eat cake.”

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION

‘Thinking outside the box’

MOBILE COUNTY SCHOOLS REMOVING BARRIERS FOR HOMELESS STUDENTS

A

BY JASON JOHNSON

s Alabama’s largest recipient of federal funding for low-income students and with a poverty rate greater than 50 percent, Mobile County Public Schools are tasked with educating many students whose families are struggling financially. Yet, Denise Riemer, who oversees the system’s Homeless Education Program, said most people are shocked at how many students may not know where they’re going to sleep on any given school night. As of January, there were more than 5,500 students being served in some capacity through the system’s Homeless Education Program — roughly 10 percent of the entire district’s population. According to Riemer, that number has remained at about the same level for several years. “A lot of people are surprised by that because they’re thinking shelters, bridges and cars,” Riemer said. “And yes, we do have students in shelters, under bridges and in cars, but the majority of our population are those who have lost housing due to eviction or because they’re fleeing domestic violence or any number of other economic hardships.” While the program’s name makes it seem like there may be a separate educational track for students that qualify as homeless, that’s not what Riemer and her colleagues Larissa Dickinson and Ciji Bendolph do. All three are master’s-level social workers who assist students who don’t have a “fixed, regular or adequate” place to stay, serving as advocates for those children within the school system and helping to connect their families to a network of services in the community.

According to Riemer, the ultimate goal is to “remove barriers” affecting a child’s education so they can succeed academically. Exactly what that task entails is subject to change from day to day and case to case. “I think it all starts with an approach of treating people with dignity and respect,” said Dickinson of her job. “We can revisit how we got into this situation or what led to homelessness, but first you have to meet them where they are and start moving forward.” Federally funded public schools are required to comply with the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987, which, among other things, established and protected the rights of homeless students in the public school system. While Title 1 and local dollars help maintain the program, Dickinson said the cost of serving a large population has caused the staff to “think outside of the box” — a strategy that recently earned national recognition from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness [USICH]. While the program maintains a close relationship with Housing First Inc., that is only one of many resources available to help students and families to get back into adequate housing. “[USICH] were interested in how we were pulling resources from within the community to help families with the rehousing process,” Dickson said. “A lot of districts are moving toward that, but we were somewhat ahead of that standard by working with the whole family.” The “whole family” includes parents and guardians as well as siblings, even those who aren’t yet school aged and those who may live in another school district. Serv-

6 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

ing families can mean helping parents find housing, nutritional assistance or a job; in other cases it can mean helping provide students who have their own children with adequate child care to so they can graduate. “You can put all the support in place for the student at school, but if they’re going back to instability, it’s not going to help them,” she said. “If they’re hungry, if their clothes are dirty, if they don’t have their homework or their project, they’re going to be a lot less likely to succeed academically.” While homelessness is typically associated with extreme poverty, that isn’t always the case. After Hurricane Katrina, Riemer said the program took on 3,000 students from coastal Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi whose displacement from their homes qualified them as homeless. Bendolph also described a number of families that are likely “a paycheck away from becoming homeless” at any time. Something like a house fire or car accident could quickly cause a family livingly comfortably to become “doubled-up” with a relative or staying in a hotel, she said. According to Bendolph, most parents aren’t aware of rights they have under McKinney-Vento, which includes the right of homeless children to stay enrolled in their original school if they’re required to relocate to another school zone because of economic hardship. “When you have families that are going from different family members to hotels on different nights, it’s good to have one school as a constant for the student since everything else is changing in their life,” Bendolph said. “Those peer relationships also help the child academically and socially.” In addition to outside services, the program can help connect homeless students to MCPSS programs such as credit recovery, schools with flexible hours or alternative placement. However, Riemer said the majority are in the normal population, with many enrolled in advanced classes and international baccalaureate programs. Her staff also works with some students during the year following graduation to help connect them to skills-training programs or tuition assistance for those who qualify for federal aid. However, Riemer said, many earn their own scholarships. Though the Homeless Education Program has only three staff members — each serving hundreds of students in four feeder patterns — Riemer, Dickson and Bendolph say they love their work. “I always tell my friends and family this is best job I’ve ever had because I get to see the end results,” Bendolph said. “Sometimes we see these kids from eighth grade all the way to their senior year, and to see them move forward, graduate and becoming successful ... it’s indescribable.”

BAYBRIEF | EASTERN SHORE

Little Italy

RESIDENTIAL, RETAIL DEVELOPMENT PROPOSED IN BELFOREST BY JANE NICHOLES

D

evelopers say a proposed residential and retail development in Belforest will be a model of smart growth and planned-community principles. Nearby residents worry about its effects on flooding, traffic and school overcrowding. Joseph A. Allegri Jr. Properties and developers Craig and Daniel Dyas seek approval for a 42.8-acre planned unit development (PUD) at the northwest corner of State Highway 181 and County Road 64. The intersection is considered to be the heart of the Belforest community, just east of Daphne. The Allegri PUD would comprise retail space, a smaller retail area with living spaces upstairs, multi-family units, detached townhomes, singlefamily homes and patio homes. The concept would be that of an Italian village with an emphasis on walkability and the preservation of green space. The project came before the Daphne City Council Monday night for a public hearing on its application for pre-zoning. It is scheduled for a vote at the Feb. 20 meeting. The project also will need zoning approval from the Baldwin County Commission and site plan approval from Daphne, into which it is expected to be annexed. Craig Dyas said the PUD is an alternative to the single-family subdivisions sprawling across Daphne’s eastern edge. “It’s incumbent on us to do right by that part of the county,” he said. “Subdivisions aren’t the way to do things.” Daniel Dyas said he lives in Daphne and that his firm, Dyas Commercial Real Estate and Development, is focused on smart growth. “We want to create a traditional town center there,” he said. But the PUD came to the City Council without a recommendation for or against from the Daphne Planning Commission, because the commission did not have enough members at the meeting when it was scheduled for a vote. In addition, city planning staffers have raised multiple questions about how the project would comply with current regulations, which is not unusual when nontraditional developments come up. They also want to see more details about what would be constructed than were provided. Council members, Mayor Dane Haygood and

nearby residents generally praised the project. Haygood and the council members were fresh off a weekend retreat in Rosemary Beach, Florida, where they toured planned communities and parks in the area with an eye toward future development in Daphne. Those residents who spoke up, however, were especially concerned about the potential for increased flooding. Stephanie Middleton, speaking for her 86-yearold mother who lives nearby, said her mother’s home has had eight feet of water in the basement and one wall has collapsed from flooding. She feared the development would push more water onto surrounding properties. “I really love the project, but we have to be very, very careful of the concrete footprint that we put in place,” she said. Marissa Rennaker, a local real estate agent who lives in the Chamberlain Trace subdivision, drew applause when she said the impact of the development on school overcrowding, traffic, drainage and internet access all need to be studied in advance. Both Haygood and Council President Ron Scott pointed out that the developer would be required to ensure that drainage on the site is adequate and does not increase flooding of surrounding properties. But Scott also noted most of the speakers do not live within the Daphne city limits, specifically mentioning Chamberlain Trace and the Tealwood subdivision. He suggested those residents should consider annexation into Daphne. “When he have people who are in the city, they get a better hearing,” Scott said. Scott also invited those living just outside Daphne to apply for vacancies on its boards and commissions that allow nonresidents. The Planning Commission, of which Scott is a member, allows members from outside the city limits, he said. Council members indicated they were leaning toward approving the pre-zoning as is or sending the application back to the Planning Commission for another review. Haygood said the project is potentially “wonderful,” and he hopes it will work out. “I think their intentions are right,” he said. “I think it’s important that this be vetted in the right way.”

Beach bonding

DAPHNE OFFICIALS ATTEND FLORIDA RETREAT

D

BY JANE NICHOLES

aphne city leaders spent the weekend at the beach. Mayor Dane Haygood, the City Council and City Clerk Rebecca Hayes went on retreat to Rosemary Beach, Florida, last Friday through Sunday. Waterfront development and planned communities were the main themes of the trip. The itinerary included tours of the planned town of Seaside, Alys Beach, the unincorporated master-planned community of Rosemary Beach and parks in Panama City Beach. “We had multiple town architects and town planners give tours of different communities,” Haygood said. “For instance, we’re talking about amphitheaters here in Daphne. We saw three different varieties of amphitheaters with various levels of capital investment.”

The group also looked at town centers to see what characteristics might be adapted to Olde Towne Daphne, he said. Another subject of study was how to reduce costs while enhancing parks. Councilman Pat Rudicell said placing an amphitheater at Bayfront Park has been under discussion for about a year. The city currently has $1.2 million in a capital fund for improvements at the park, he said. Rudicell said he and Councilman Robin LeJeune voted against the retreat because Rosemary Beach was presented as the only choice. They thought it should have been held in Baldwin County or at least in Alabama, he said. Nonetheless, all council members attended. Some spouses and children also came along, Rudicell said, but the city covered only the expenses and mileage of the officials on the trip. The city budgeted $6,000 for the retreat. Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BUSINESS

Trade wins

CUBAN, STATE PORTS MAKE FAST FRIENDS BY DALE LIESCH

A

n agreement between Cuba and the Alabama State Port Authority signaled the continuation of a relationship that goes back centuries and could pay off in the very near future. The port authority in Mobile and the National Port Administration of Cuba on Thursday, Feb. 2, signed a five-year cooperative agreement in Tampa. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the port and Cuba marks the first port agreement involving the two countries signed on U.S. soil since 1959. State port CEO Jimmy Lyons and Rene Rolando Fernandez de Lara Cabezas, director of inland waterway and sea transport of the Republic of Cuba Ministry of Transportation, acknowledged mutual interest in facilitating trade growth and promoting all water carrier services between Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States Gulf Coast. “It’s another one of our efforts to maintain a relationship between this port and Cuba,” Lyons said. However, what happens with trade in the future is out of their hands at the moment. In order to enjoy the full extent of trade between the two countries, the federal government must roll back a decades-long embargo preventing it, Lyons said. “True free trade cannot happen until Congress acts,” Lyons said. “It highlights the need to drop the embargo altogether. It is a 50-year-old policy that has not worked.” While former President Barack Obama’s administration took steps to normalize relations with the island nation, it’s unclear what, if anything, President Donald Trump’s administration plans to do. “It’s not clear the position [Trump] will take,” Lyons emphasized. In October 2016, the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control eased a rule prohibiting vessels from Cuba from entering a U.S. port within 180 days of its departure from Cuba. While the amendment may allow vessel operators to efficiently deploy their vessels and avoid the 180-day waiting period, ocean carriers must nonetheless

comply with all other U.S. restrictions in order to take advantage of the amended rule. Simply put, ocean carriers engaged in sanctioned trade between Cuba and the U.S. can take advantage of the 180-day rule waiver. In addition, ships originating from worldwide ports and transiting through Cuba can take advantage of the waiver as long as the carrier does not load non-sanctioned cargoes bound for the U.S. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Ltd. provides bookings between the Port of Mobile and the Port of Mariel, Cuba. There is some hope for the embargo to be lifted by Congress, as President Raul Castro has promised to step down in 2018. Lyons said this could open the door to trade, as much of the opposition to lifting the embargo was predicated on Castro being in power. If the embargo were lifted, Lyons said he sees great potential in the relationship between the ports. He said trade would grow, as evidenced by the volume of lumber — nearly 12,000 tons per week — traveling to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. As it is, some goods are sanctioned by the U.S. for trade with Cuba. The largest volume of those products coming out of the state port is chicken, Lyons said. Two ships per month leave the port headed for Cuba, with roughly 4,000 tons total heading south. “Most of those chickens are raised and produced in Alabama,” Lyons said. While it may not lead directly to more trade between the port and Cuba, the MOU will allow the two entities to explore avenues of legal trade, as well as collaborate in cargo marketing studies and strategies. The MOU will also allow Alabama and the Cuban ports to share data that would be mutually beneficial to the respective seaports. The agreement was signed in Florida while a Cuban delegation attended a National Association of Port Authorities conference. However, Florida ports did not sign the MOU. Lyons said Gov. Rick Scott threatened to pull nearly $2 billion in state funding from the ports if they participated. The result could have a significant impact on Alabama’s port, but it’s too early to tell, Lyons said.

Just talk, so far

DAPHNE COUNCIL CONSIDERS MUNICIPAL SCHOOL SYSTEM

D

BY JANE NICHOLES

aphne is the latest city in Baldwin County to explore having a separate public school system, but the City Council has only begun discussions. The initiative came from Councilman Robin LeJeune. LeJeune said that during his first term on the council he focused on parks and recreation. With many improvements underway in those areas, he turned his attention to the public schools. LeJeune has three children attending Daphne public schools. He said the best systems in Alabama are smaller city school systems. “It just seems, what with the growth we have, we should be able to take that responsibility on,” he said. At a work session in early January, council members informally decided to gather existing studies and plans from other cities in Baldwin and Mobile counties that have considered or implemented their own independent systems. Daphne itself looked at the idea 10 years ago and commissioned a study, but did not move forward

8 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

with a split. None of the municipalities in Baldwin County that have considered breaking away have accomplished it. In addition to Daphne, the list includes Fairhope, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. In Mobile County, only Saraland and Chickasaw have successfully gone independent. Most recently, Orange Beach voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea in 2014. Mayor Tony Kennon said it hasn’t been an issue since then. Still, LeJeune favors more local control over public schools through a local school board. “We need to invest into our school system, and we need to invest instead of being in a waiting line holding our hands up saying, ‘Hey, we need help over here.’” At this point, LeJeune wants the city to gather information and see if citizens support the idea. If there isn’t sufficient interest, that’s OK, he said. Further discussion is expected at the council’s next work session on Feb. 13.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE

Behind the scenes

CITY’S PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR EXPLAINS HIS DAILY ROLE BY DALE LIESCH

R

‘Riding short’

The efficiencies Landolt claims to have found within

the fire department have offset years where the budget outside of capital improvements remained flat. One efficiency, however, has put Landolt at odds with the local firefighters union. Union President DeWayne Patrick said having companies go to calls with one less firefighter, or “riding short,” is a safety concern he’d like to see addressed. Landolt said when it comes to getting the right personnel in the right place, he’s “willing to take the risk.” “No matter how much you spend, the risk will not go to zero,” he said. Landolt added they have heard no complaints from residents about the personnel moves. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said the administration works to put the right personnel at the scene of any call, whether they arrive on the same truck or not. She said the city doesn’t call it “riding short.” Instead, Landolt said he hopes a new predictive software that uses historical data to put personnel in the right places can have an impact. The software would allow the city to “brown out” stations, or temporarily close them, at times when calls in a particular area aren’t expected to be heavy.

Other work

While his focus has been the MFRD, Landolt said his reach extends to other departments as well. He stays in contact with Mobile Police Chief James Barber and reports back to Stimpson on department-related matters, including any time an officer uses his or her weapon. Landolt also oversees the city’s waterfront and helps to manage the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal. In addition, Landolt’s background in the Navy has

10 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Lagniappe

etired Adm. Richard Landolt defended himself and his job, weeks after several sources questioned what the director of public safety does for the city. Landolt, who said he typically shies away from credit, told Lagniappe he initially was asked to work with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department to help build leadership and strengthen diversity among the ranks. Landolt said his first two recruiting classes resulted in 45 percent diversity. “Everyone in the class came with a paramedic or firefighter certification, which saved the city money,” he said. He also touted one of his first actions, naming Billy Pappas as interim fire chief. He and Pappas have worked to make the department more efficient, he said, starting with the purchase of new sprint vehicles to cut down on the cost of using larger firetrucks. Buying the smaller sport utility vehicles that can carry medical supplies made sense, he said, since 80 percent of the calls MFRD receives are medical in nature. “We wanted to buy vehicles that were right for the city,” he said. “Mobile can be a hard city to travel with many service roads and speed bumps … ” In addition, Landolt said he is still working to find the best locations for new fire stations, with one in the Spring Hill area possibly on the horizon. Landolt also took some of the credit for making personnel changes to the fire code department, following a number of complaints from local business owners. He also purchased new iPhones for the department.

MOBILE PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR RICHARD LANDOLT LISTENS TO POLICE CHIEF JAMES BARBER DURING A PUBLIC MEETING LAST OCTOBER. helped the city secure several visits from Navy ships, crew and dignitaries. This includes the upcoming 2017 Navy Week Feb. 22-28. Activities that week will include visits from the crew of the USS Mason as well as the Navy parachute team, the Navy band and sailors from the USS Constitution. Landolt’s Navy connection has also benefited Mobile and Austal with the littoral combat ship program. He said he even drafted the letter to the secretary of the Navy which helped get a ship named for the city. Landolt is also Stimpson’s eyes and ears on several boards, include the Mobile County Communications District.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA

BREAKING: Valentine’s Day cards intercepted from Government Plaza ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

L

ove is in the air. Or well, I guess it is supposed to be with Valentine’s Day coming up. It’s kind of hard to feel all warm and fuzzy with so much political chaos surrounding us. But apparently the turmoil in Washington hasn’t stopped our local politicians from feeling pretty randy. RRRROOOOWWWW! Luckily, Lagniappe was able to “intercept” some of the Valentine’s Day cards these politicos penned to some rather strange recipients. And they’re pretty racy! How did we obtain these, you ask? That is a fair question. In this world full of “so-called fake news” I think it is important we answer that question. In the interest of full disclosure, I must reveal the rats and pigeons who live in the walls of Government Plaza work for us. And they have been swiping all sorts of correspondence off the desks of the folks who work there for years. Sure, some died in the line of duty, but that was a risk they were willing to take. God rest their souls. But they’re dead. And they smell pretty bad apparently. So let’s not focus on them. Especially since this Valentine’s Day document haul from their living colleagues is pretty impressive. Let’s take a look!

Dear, Ashley. I hate you. Love, Connie

Last week the Mobile County District Attorney’s office and Mobile County Commission finally settled a case they have been battling for five years. Basically, a law passed in the ‘80s said the county had to match salary increases for the DA’s Office passed at the state level, as well as the regular cost of living adjustments granted to all county employees. These laws had never been used by the DA’s Office for funding. But in 2010, when DA Ashley Rich was elected, she fruitlessly tried to get adjustments for her office based on these statutes. When the county refused, she took them to court. This has been a bitter battle that was taken all the way up to the Alabama Supreme Court. Multiple attempts to settle this suit were attempted, but the county thought the laws were unfair in the first place so they wanted to fight it. The courts basically ruled while it may not be fair, the law is the law. The county finally realized a settlement was the best course of action but it cost them nearly $600,000 in legal fees (at last count) in addition to the funding they must now provide. Rich says this resolution will finally allow her office to be able to do its job. But even though this is now over, this fight put two rising stars of our local Republican party at odds, DA Rich and County Commissioner Connie Hudson. Though County Commissioner Jerry Carl was always open to a settlement on this, Hudson and Commissioner Merceria Ludgood were willing to fight to the end. Though they all three ultimately (mostly) agreed to the final settlement, Hudson refused

12 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

to sign it because it did not contain a “protection mechanism,” which would have allowed the county to cut funding to the DA’s office in dire economic situations. But since the settlement only required two signatures, the lack of Hudson’s Jane Hancock was only a symbolic middle finger. In a statement made by Rich, she purposefully omitted Hudson’s name when she thanked the other commissioners for finally settling this matter. While it looks like their relationship may be forever strained, there may be some hope, according to this Valentine from Hudson to Rich, obtained by a nearly dead pigeon who barely got it back to Lagniappe World Headquarters.

To my dearest Ashley:

I know this battle has been hard fought But I have been giving this a lot of thought Though the county and I wasted a lot of taxpayer dough The way I see it, you and I have only one place to go. And that place is up. So let’s raise a Republican red Solo cup To you and me my dear, for all of this was fabulous for both of our careers. Even though you took for your office all of my county riches We both stood our ground and came off looking like strong bitches. We can agree to disagree who was wrong or who was right But I think both of our political futures look pretty damn bright. Happy Valentine’s Day. Your good frenemy (but mostly enemy), Connie

You had me at pothole

Last week, City Councilman Levon Manzie addressed the never-ending saga that is the deplorable condition of Ann Street. He said it would take at least $8 million to resurface and replace the infrastructure on the sections of Ann that fall in District Two. And that would take time. BUT he has come up with a temporary and cheaper fix that may make sailing down Ann a little smoother for the time being (it couldn’t possibly get much worse). Manzie heard about a new resurfacing technique they were using in Pittsburgh and said it would be a good “stopgap” until the city has the capital to do the whole rebuild. This technique involves grinding down the top layer and inlaying the street with filament to strengthen it. Apparently, Councilman Manzie wrote a Valentine’s Day card to Ann Street to break the news to her that she would not be getting the full monty.

Oh my dear street named Ann

I know I said I had a plan To fix just how horrible you have become But my dear, right now, it is just too great of a lump sum. Eight million dollars would take all of my district’s money

And I can’t even do that for you, my aging concrete honey. But don’t worry I am not abandoning you my sweet I have come up with a new low-rent way to repave your street. I hear it has done amazing things for the roadways in the burg of Pitt And I don’t think those guys were talking shit. Sure this may be like giving you a diamond from Kay instead of Claude Moore I realize you deserve better; please try not to be sore. One day, my lumpy love, I promise you will get the full District Two re-do But until then, this will make you a li’l bit smoother, my sweet Annie Poo.

A purrfect combination

Councilman Fred Richardson, who just recently celebrated his 20th year on the council (Congrats, Fred!) has recently adopted an orange tomcat he has named Squeaky. The photos he has posted of the kitty on his Facebook account have been an absolutely wonderful respite from all of the other political nonsense of late. My favorite, without question, is one he took of him after dressing him up in a Mardi Gras costume. I get why cats win the internet and I don’t even particularly like them. But I love Squeaky. And so does Fred. He is so fond of the Squeakster, he wrote this Valentine to him.

Happy Valentine’s Day, little Squeaky

Somehow they finally got the roof at GP to stop being leaky. That is good news except now it’s full of dead rodents and birds. It now seems the idea for a city hall made of glass was a bit absurd. Oh my Squeaks, can you believe I have been here for 20 years? I hope no one runs against me, one of my biggest fears. Oh well, silly fools, let them go ahead and try To beat the man who put the MoonPie in the New Year’s sky. They’ll say Ol’ Fred, too many taxpayerfunded trips he did take But someone had to go to Australia and blow on that didgeridoo, for heaven’s sake. Oh Squeaky, I just feel so misunderstood If I could show them the real Fred, I sure would. They will call me a hater and even a race baiter They’ll say I was Team Zack, when I was clearly AC Slater. I have loved my district beat by beat and street by street. To get me out of this office I love they will have to drag me by the feet. Either way, I leave a legacy on a building downtown that’s quite pretty And I can live out the rest of my days with my awesome orange kitty.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES

This manhunt is freaking us out ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

A

s I write this, the manhunt for Billy Boyette Jr. is still in high gear — as is the freaking out over trying to capture this made-for-sweeps-month killer. Boyette became a fugitive last Tuesday when he allegedly shot and killed two women in a motel in Milton, Florida, then went on the run from police. He is believed to have followed that heinous act by killing a woman in Lillian, Alabama, this past Friday and then shooting yet another woman in Beulah, Florida, Monday in order to steal her car. Needless to say, police have been working nonstop to find this psycho and his female accomplice, Mary Rice. And given the relatively close proximity to the crimes, the Mobile and Baldwin areas have been on edge. The local TV stations have been particularly active in reporting on Boyette and Rice, offering frequent updates as well as handy tips on how to behave during the manhunt. I think some of the stations have kind of conflated — to use a Brian Williams journalistic term — manhunt coverage and hurricane coverage. They approach it like it’s not a matter of IF Billy Boyette Jr. and Mary Rice come to Mobile, but WHEN, as if they’re a storm front or something. I almost expect the meteorologists to include a rundown on the most likely weather for Boyette and Rice to make a run for Mexico. (Insert your own wall joke here.) In hurricanes we get tips like: Make sure you have batteries, water, a generator and three cases of beer per person. In a manhunt we get advice such as: Lock your doors. (Makes sense.) Keep cell phones charged. (Seems more weather related.) Don’t go anywhere alone, but let someone know if you do. (Not sure how telling my friends I’m going to the Piggly Wiggly is going to keep a maniac from shooting me.) Use the buddy system when you go places. (Um, didn’t he shoot TWO people to start this whole mess?) Look under your car before climbing in. (Billy Boyette and Mary Rice are hiding under my car? Can I run over them if they are?) It’s frightening stuff to say the least. A tomcat came out from under my car this morning and almost gave me a heart attack. Until that warning I’d given zero thought to the possibility fugitives might be lurking there. Maybe my fears in that regard have been heightened a bit because I watched “Cape Fear” last week, and Robert De Niro’s psycho character used his belt to hang beneath Nick Nolte’s car and ride along undetected to follow the family to their houseboat miles away. So that’s not a made-up concern! While I’m not trying to suggest this isn’t a big story, it does seem like some in the media have gone a bit overboard. One station I watched Monday night devoted roughly half of its news segment and three reporters to the manhunt. Perhaps it’s hard to blame them, since February is a ratings “sweeps” month and Boyette and Rice couldn’t be more made-for-TV. With his blond goatee, Boyette looks exactly like someone who would play a psychotic killer in a Bruce Willis movie, and he’s clearly mastered the art of the dead-eyed stare while taking a mugshot. He appears to be a very bad hombre.

William “Billy” Boyette

Mary Rice — really? — fits the role of his female cohort. We’ve had reports on the gap between her front teeth and how she may have dyed her hair. Frankly I’m amazed the stations have been able to hold back on the Bonnie and Clyde comparisons. For whatever reason, Americans have a perverse interest in fugitives. From movies to real life, some of our most famous and infamous people are those who ran from the law and got away with it for some period of time. Obviously no one takes lightly what Boyette and Rice are alleged to have done, but gauging from the conversations most everywhere I’ve been in the past couple of days, people are fascinated by the story. One friend of mine admitted there’s an unusual adrenaline rush to having fugitives on the loose. But Lord knows I can’t let the kids watch the local news right now or Billy Boyette would keep all of us up all night. I’m sure the raccoon who somehow occasionally climbs into the wall space would immediately sound exactly like a wanted criminal behind the sheetrock. While I could try to explain how illogical it is that Billy Boyette would have come to our house, I’m sure that would be a tough sell in the middle of the night. And no way I’m going out there to check! On top of all of this, law enforcement officers are working like crazy to catch these two before they hurt or kill anyone, probably knowing it’s unlikely things are going to end peacefully. Luckily their jobs are complicated by tornado warnings and idiots posting fake sightings on the web. And you’d think being a fugitive in the time of the internet would be more difficult. Hopefully by the time this newspaper hits the streets Wednesday afternoon, Billy and Mary will be in police custody, or otherwise no longer a threat to our community. I sure don’t want to see anyone else get hurt. And I also don’t know how long I can deal with the idea a spree killer might be hiding under my car.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE MONTGOMERY MINUTE

Bentley’s ‘Stink of the State’ BY LEE HEDGEPETH/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

(Below is a draft of the State of the State address Gov. Robert Bentley should have delivered to the Alabama Legislature, had he been realistic. It’s the 2017 “Stink of the State” Address.)

L

t Gov. Ivey, Speaker McCutcheon, convicted felon Mike Hubbard, President Marsh, suspended Chief Justice Moore, members of the Alabama Legislature, my special guest, and my fellow Alabamians, After more than six years in office, it’s an honor and a surprise to still be the governor of Alabama. I know that during my time in Alabama’s top job, I’ve hurt quite a few people, including the most important woman in my life … in addition to your former First Lady, Dianne Bentley. I also know there are some senators and representatives here today that have been upset by my actions in office — particularly those involving my aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. I’m here to tell you: I did not sleep with that woman. I merely grabbed her breasts from behind, a simple medical procedure that I’m willing to provide to every woman between the ages of 18 and 85 across the state of Alabama, free of charge. Rebekah’s here today, and we can both tell you for certain: she’s cancer free. Stand up, baby. I’ve also heard that some of you in the State House are considering impeachment, and you’re right. Alabama has the best impeachments — especially up in Clanton. I hear they have a water tower with a big ‘ole impeachment

right on top. That I’m in support of, and I’m willing to stand up for it here today. During this upcoming legislative session, lawmakers are going to have to address some big problems our state is facing, and one of them is our overcrowded prison system. As governor of this state, I’m ready to take the lead in solving the problem. I’ve recently spoken to President Trump, and while I forgot to mention the I-10 bridge, he

I’LL BE INTRODUCING A NEW FELON RE-ENTRY PROGRAM CALLED ‘FROM THE BIG HOUSE TO THE STATE HOUSE’ TO STEM THE FLOW OF THE POLITICS-TOPRISON PIPELINE.” gave me a fantastic idea. As part of our Great State 2019 plan, we’ll be building 10 new prisons, and Birmingham will pay for it. Now none of that is to say I’m close to Trump, or that I may want a job from him down the road. This is definitely not an interview, so there’s no reason to mention my salary is negotiable and references are available upon request. But moving on, in addition to our new facilities, as a way to lower Alabama’s prison population, I’ll be intro-

ducing a new felon re-entry program called “From the Big House to the State House” to stem the flow of the politics-to-prison pipeline. Convicted felon politicians like Mike Hubbard — stand up, Mike — will be able to use skills they’ve learned, like smiling for mugshots, to make a new life for themselves. Also, I’ll be taking one last step to help solve Alabama’s prison crisis. Beginning tomorrow, my executive secretary Wanda will be moving — along with her desk — to Tutwiler Prison, where she’ll keep vigilant watch over the state’s female inmates 24/7. Under Wanda’s watchful eye, all Alabamians should sleep more easily at night. I’d also like to address a criticism I’ve heard of my administration: that we care too little about the environment. As governor, I think it’s important to be a role model in this area for every Alabamian. So beginning today, we’ll be recycling all of my flight logs and campaign finance reports just after they’re filed. Too long have comprehensive records of important state business lain around Montgomery, easily available to journalists and the public. No longer. Finally, tonight, I’d like to clear something up, and then make a couple of big announcements. You’ve all wondered who the “special guest” was that flew with my sweetheart, her husband, and myself to the inauguration in Washington. We’ve already recycled the flight log, but because I’m the honest man you’ve always known, I’ll tell you tonight who that special guest was — my marriage counselor. Jon and Rebekah and I have been going through hard times since my divorce, and our counselor said we shouldn’t be embarrassed by it. We all need a little professional help sometimes. Now for the announcements: I’d like to first make news with my pick to replace Jeff Sessions. Alabama’s next U.S. senator will be “Big” Luther Strange. Luther has done a great job as attorney general not prosecuting me. He’s been so professional, and there’s nothing he deserves more than a brandnew job. My second and final announcement is on Strange’s replacement as Alabama’s attorney general. Your next attorney general is my boo, Becky Mason. Just last month, our counselor told me I should give her what she wants sometimes, and this is it; she’s getting tired of just being governor, so it’s time for change of venue. I’m sure as Alabama’s next attorney general, Rebecca will do just as fine a job of not prosecuting me as her predecessor. Overall, my fellow Alabamians, I stand here today to tell you that the State of the State is questionable at best, and you’ve got me to thank for it. God bless you, and god bless the great state of Alabama.

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER

Cancer and compassion BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

C

ompassion is defined as having a feeling of deep sympathy and sorrow for another who is hurting or has experienced some sort of profound misfortune. More importantly, compassion is not only deeply feeling or identifying with someone’s hurts, struggles or pain, it also involves being motivated or compelled to do something about it. As the old saying goes, “compassion is passion in action” — positive, encouraging, uplifting and transformative action. A cancer diagnosis elicits such action. Last year around 1.6 million people in the United States were diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, like so many before them, they had to deal with a mix of feelings as a result. Feelings that range from anxiety to anger, loneliness to helplessness, denial to depression, and fear to stress. Such feelings are a natural result of someone understanding the seriousness of the threat this dreaded disease now poses to their health and existence. A cancer diagnosis is the start of a physical battle for survival. Yet, not only does a cancer diagnosis elicit this type of profound emotional distress due to the implications it has on one’s life physically. Such distress can be magnified as one further contemplates its financial toll. As one well-known oncologist noted, “Over 14 million people in the U.S. are living with cancer, and it’s one of the five most costly medical conditions. This forces many patients to make decisions about their health care and cancer treatment based on finances, not on what is best for their health.” A cancer diagnosis means having to receive a plethora

of services, and even for those with insurance the costs can quickly add up and become unbearable. Fighting the disease and coping with the financial burden of trying to wage the fight can, for many, be a heavy cross to bear. Compassion is needed. Compassion is precisely what the local Anchor Cross Foundation provides. One of its stated goals is to “allow patients to focus on their health and to fight cancer by assisting them in overcoming other potential personal and financial burdens.” Last year Anchor Cross provided over $4,300 in transportation and lodging assistance, over $8,300 in prescription drug assistance, around $7,000 to help patients pay their utility bills and another $10,000 for those in our community who needed assistance in paying insurance premiums and other insurance-related expenses. The organization’s compassion — its passion in action — has been a tremendous support system for many in our community. Sitting and talking with Daniel Meshad, who coordinates the program, his energy and excitement about the program as well as his commitment are palpable. He says Anchor Cross was started because it became increasingly evident that many people in the Mobile/Baldwin county area were having a tough time dealing with the financial costs and pressures a cancer diagnosis can bring. “I hate to see good people incurring a lifetime of debt battling this disease,” Meshad said. “It’s a very stressful situation when you have to worry about your life, and your finances.” Yet far too many people in Mobile and Baldwin counties do exactly that. The Anchor Cross Foundation operates under the

14 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

umbrella of the Southern Cancer Center. Meshad says the genesis of the foundation goes back to 2007, when some of the physicians and staff members of the Southern Cancer Center decided to set some funds aside to help outpatients and their families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. It soon became apparent a much larger need existed. In 2010, efforts took on a more formal structure with a 501(c)(3) being formed and the nonprofit entity being named the Anchor Cross Foundation. Now it’s a community-wide endeavor that strives to meet the needs of local cancer patients who are struggling to keep their lights on, feed their families, pay for treatments and copays, find a place to stay, make a rent or mortgage payment, get transportation to and from treatments. Meshad points out that due diligence is made to ensure someone is legitimately in need, but once that determination has been made they respond

COMPASSION IS PRECISELY WHAT THE LOCAL ANCHOR CROSS FOUNDATION PROVIDES. ONE OF ITS STATED GOALS IS TO ‘ALLOW PATIENTS TO FOCUS ON THEIR HEALTH AND TO FIGHT CANCER BY ASSISTING THEM IN OVERCOMING OTHER POTENTIAL PERSONAL AND FINANCIAL BURDENS.’” quickly in most cases to offer assistance. They have little red tape and 100 percent of the money Anchor Cross receives is spent locally. Additionally, and just as important, Anchor Cross directs or navigates patients to other resources that may be available locally or through the state or federal government. About once a week, Meshad says, he goes to the Social Security Administration with patients to help them apply for benefits. We often rightfully think of the emotional support that an individual will need throughout his or her journey dealing with something as life-altering as a cancer diagnosis. But just as important is the practical support a person may end up needing as well. Compassion — passion in action — can be displayed in many ways. Thankfully, our community has an organization in Anchor Cross that is willing to coordinate and advance those compassionate efforts.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT

Remember when commercials were about selling stuff? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM

O

nce upon a time, the majority of Super Bowl commercials were aimed at beer-chugging men, largely appealing to their adolescent tendencies. It was about junk food, extravagant gas-guzzling automobiles or any number of other potentially pointless purchases that drive American consumption. Not last Sunday’s Super Bowl. The commercials during Super Bowl LI were the most politicized Super Bowl ads in recent memory. Airbnb, 84 Lumber, Budweiser, Audi and It’s a 10 Hair Care all paid in excess of $5 million per 30 seconds to have their hyperpoliticized spots aired in front of the biggest television audience of the year. Is this the new frontier of advertising? And, if so, why? If you’re marketing your brand, why put politics in the middle of that campaign? You’re almost guaranteed to upset a potential customer, regardless of the political message you’re attempting to exploit. In case you missed it, 84 Lumber’s Super Bowl ad featured a mother and daughter apparently making the trip illegally from Latin America to the United States. An Airbnb ad boasted of diversity of clientele, including refugees. A minute-long commercial from Budweiser featured Adolphus Busch’s immigration to the U.S., where he is greeted with hostility and hardship as he heads to St. Louis, where he joins up with Eberhard Anheuser. And another for It’s a 10 Hair Care products telling us we were “in for at least four years of awful hair,” an obvious ad hominem shot at President Donald Trump. Perhaps the most puzzling came from German automaker Audi, which wanted to remind us to assume gender inequality is ubiquitous and that fathers must contemplate discouraging their daughters by telling them that they “will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets.” Leaving aside the fact that the Equal Pay Act passed in 1963, could you imagine a better way to undermine a young person’s future success than telling them that they are simply less valuable? What a horrible message to send. How about work hard and slay any obstacle? All of those commercials sort of attacked their featured political issue from a left-ofcenter perspective, as in “we all want both legal and illegal immigrants and refugees, a break from presidents with bad hair, and that despite America being the land of opportunity, little girls should start out life knowing that they will be viewed as less valuable than men.” While there are certainly those that will be cheering on the message, and in some cases even a majority of Americans, all of those advertisements are destined to upset a sizeable portion of people. Somehow that seems to defeat the purpose of marketing. You sell product by addition, not subtraction. Perhaps the math is that you will net more customers by appealing to their politics than losing customers by going against their politics. One possibility is that introducing politics into marketing isn’t a direct effort promote a product or a brand, but instead to create buzz about the commercials themselves. Are they

thinking that if they take one of these bold stances on a hot-button political topic, like gender equality, for example, that on Monday people will convene at the water cooler to discuss that poignant Audi commercial? Another possibility is advertisers are thinking that, given the political leanings of some media outlets, they will get more earned media — which is airtime and attention — because they are speaking to the biases of editors, producers, reporters, etc. Whatever is going on, it is a radical change from days of old. You would win the attention of the audience by being clever with humor or a tug at the heart strings. Remember Mean Joe Green in the 1979 Super Bowl? The 1984 Apple Super Bowl commercial playing on Orwell’s “1984?” Estranged rivals David Letterman and Jay Leno teaming up with Oprah at the “worst Super Bowl party ever” to promote CBS’s “The Late Show?” However, given our hyper-politicized climate, the low-hanging fruit for marketing firms may very well be to exploit the politics. But that is still risky given our politics are so polarized. It seems likely that it is not about selling a product or brand buzz at all. In some cases, this might be a means of corporate boards assuaging their guilt about their own failings. Surely Audi’s marketing division is aware that its six-member supervisory board is all male. Is 84 Lumber worried that its product sales may suffer if labor cost go up because contractors are no longer able to exploit cheap illegal immigrant labor? Who knows what the motives behind these efforts are, but what is happening on Madison Avenue is a trend that parallels what is going on in Hollywood. The so-called elites of these institutions seem to be producing for an audience of each other instead of the American public as a whole. Rarely are the top-grossing movies in Hollywood in line for any sort of recognition at the various red-carpeted Hollywood award ceremonies. They are movies that a lot of people probably have never even heard of. The reality is a lot of these mega-corporations dabbling in politics through marketing are doing so to their own detriment. In politics, you do have to wait for an election for it to really count. Sure, you may sway a vote in Congress here or there with an effective campaign, but the actual people have already spoken. In the commercial marketplace, it is different. The impact can be immediate if there is a miscue involving the reputation of a product. Stock prices can suffer. It’ll take its toll on sales. Ultimately, profits go down, and upset shareholders make it likely you have someone new running the company. Given this state’s love for football, it is likely that a majority of Alabamians were tuned into last Sunday’s game. It is highly unlikely, however, that a left-wing commercial claiming rampant gender inequity will cause any Alabamians to go to one of the four Audi dealerships in the state and say, “Darn it, you were right about that whole gender inequality thing. Now I want buy an Audi A4!” Probably just the opposite. Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL

Plato’s Closet moving into Yester Oaks BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

P

lato’s Closet, a resale clothing boutique, has leased 8,000 square feet of retail space at Yester Oaks Shopping Center, located at 3662 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Nathan Handmacher, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant. Terry McKinney with Delaney Land & Realty worked for the property owner. The store is relocating from its current space and is expected to reopen next month. Hamilton Mortgage Co. has leased 1,325 square feet of office space in Hillcrest Square, located at 1000 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Jill Meeks, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the property owner; John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Real Estate worked for the tenant. The mortgage company plans to open this month. Local investors paid $625,000 for a 6,500-square-foot warehouse on approximately 18 acres of land at 1877 Shelton Beach Road in Saraland. Jay Roberds with NAIMobile handled the transaction. According to Adam Metcalf with Metcalf & Co. Inc., some 15,000 square feet of warehouse space located at 4210 Halls Mill Road in Mobile was leased by Atlantabased HD Supply Waterworks. The company has a facilities maintenance division specializing in plumbing, electrical and janitorial products and a waterworks segment offering pipes and valves for use in construction of wastewater systems. IXL Real Estate LLC, a residential real estate company, has leased 880 square feet of office space in Hillcrest Square, at 1000 Hillcrest Road in Mobile, and plans to open early this month. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties worked for the property owner; John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Real Estate represented the tenant. Per Andrew Dickman, leasing agent with Stirling Properties, some 1,750 square feet of retail space will be leased

“A family’s only concern should be helping their child recover from an illness. It is a great feeling to know that the funds we raised will help a family not have to worry about medical bills while their child is receiving treatment,” New Horizon CEO Lisa Corvo said. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was founded in 1962 by actor and philanthropist Danny Thomas. Since then, St. Jude has spent more than half a century finding cures for children. Its research has contributed toward moving the survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20 percent in 1962 to over 80 percent in 2017. Families are enabled to focus on their children and not receive bills for treatment, travel, housing or food. “We are thrilled with the generosity of New Horizons Credit Union’s staff,” said Jennifer Holt, St. Jude Mobile Run chairperson.

by Cricket Wireless in a shopping center at 18520 Media Drive in Robertsdale. Jeremy Friedman with Bellator Real Estate & Development worked for the landlord. Dickman represented the new tenant, who plans to occupy the site in March. According to Liz Garza, co-owner of the popular locally owned FOY (Fountain of Youth) superfood eatery at 119 Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile, plans are in place to possibly open a second brick-and-mortar location in the next nine to 11 months. Sites under consideration include Spring Hill in Mobile or Daphne, Fairhope or Foley in Baldwin County. Roughly $6.5 million was shelled out by a nonlocal investor for about 1.8 acres of property in Saraland that currently is the site of a 13,230-square-foot CVS Pharmacy, located at 24 Saraland Blvd. N. and adjacent to Celeste Road. Andrew Chason with Marcus & Millichap managed the transaction. Lela’s Catering has leased 1,000 square feet at 4456 Old Shell Road, according to Buff Teague and Allen Garstecki with JLL, who represented the tenant. The tenant plans to open March 1.

New Horizons Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative established in 1950 serving southeast Alabama and northwest Florida with several full-service offices and ATM services through Allpoint. For more information, visit its website.

New Horizons donates to St. Jude

PEP accepting nominations for awards

According to a news release, New Horizons Credit Union in Mobile recently presented a check for $3,500 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital representing fundraising efforts during 2016. New Horizons Credit Union staff used funds accrued through various activities such as voluntary payroll deduction contributions, special jean days and other events. New Horizons Credit Union surveys its staff each year to select the corporate charities and in 2016 St. Jude was selected as one of them.

16 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL WAS FOUNDED IN 1962 BY ACTOR AND PHILANTHROPIST DANNY THOMAS. SINCE THEN, ST. JUDE HAS SPENT MORE THAN HALF A CENTURY FINDING CURES FOR CHILDREN. ITS RESEARCH HAS CONTRIBUTED TOWARD MOVING THE SURVIVAL RATE FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER FROM LESS THAN 20 PERCENT IN 1962 TO OVER 80 PERCENT IN 2017. ”

Partners for Environmental Progress is currently accepting nominations for its annual environmental awards. PEP is a consortium of local leaders in education and business who share the vision of applying leading-edge and eco-friendly scientific best practice ideas for related community issues. PEP encourages harmonious relationships between impactful business and industry entities in the region by providing factual information about safety and environmental performance. Through community involvement and a collaborative approach, PEP works to build a sustainable and vigorous central Gulf Coast environment. For additional information about the event and how to nominate qualified applicants, visit the PEP website.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE THE REVIEW

Melt away your post-gridlock stress

BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE 901 MONTLIMAR DRIVE MOBILE 36609 251-408-3133

BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET

Photo | Facebook

I

t was a less than comfortable experience driving home that day. My mom, Khaki, and my sister, Andrea, had come all the way from Laurel, Mississippi, to visit me at work in Baldwin County. After the rare lunch together and an all-too-brief visit, the two of them headed westward around 4:30 p.m. Somewhere around a quarter ‘til 6 they called from their cell. “We are still on the Bayway, stuck. The Causeway is backed up, too!”

AS I STEPPED THROUGH THE THRESHOLD, I REALIZED THIS WAS A DOOR I’D NEVER DARKENED SO I CANNOT COMPARE IT TO THE OLD OUTBACK. IT’S GOT A BAR AREA ON THE LEFT AND AN OPEN DINING ROOM ON THE RIGHT, WHERE WE TOOK A SEAT AT A BOOTH POSITIONED SO 549 COULD KEEP AN EYE ON THE DOOR. ” I punched the clock about 6:20 p.m., expecting the traffic to at least be moving, but I was wrong. My Causeway route was just as backed up as it ever was. The other drivers and I played “stop and go” with a top speed of 13 mph from Trader’s to the Bankhead Tunnel. When all was said and done, my usual 30-minute trip cost me an hour and 45 minutes of my life I won’t soon get back. I was tired. I was hungry. I needed a good meal with some company so I called up Agent 549. The first thing that popped into my mind for dinner with a field agent was steak. After a brief discussion, I could tell 549 was totally on board with the mission and we settled on Briquettes. I’d visited Briquettes once before, with Rob and Rasp for one of our many Dude Nights Out. Back then the only location was at 720 Schillinger Road. That restaurant is still there, but 549 and I were lucky enough to have the latest location closer to headquarters, in the former Outback Steakhouse on Montlimar. Sure, we still had to cross Interstate 65, but the hike was much less painful. As I stepped through the threshold, I realized this was

Locally owned and operated Briquettes serves fresh-cut meats grilled over pecan and red oak briquettes. The menu also includes chicken, fish and a number of salads. cheese ($21.99). a door I’d never darkened so I cannot compare it to the old My choices of cheese were blue and Parmesan. Chad was Outback. It’s got a bar area on the left and an open dining kind enough to offer both since I was having a hard time room on the right, where we took a seat at a booth positioned deciding. With a side of gorgeous onion rings and redskin so 549 could keep an eye on the door. Our waiter took our potatoes with rosemary, red peppers and more onions, this drink order as the agent, on duty, ordered water and I sprang was a heck of an entrée. for an Edmeades Zinfandel ($8). My first instinct was that my love for blue cheese would Of all the appetizers, we were steered toward the artimake the second half of these filets unworthy. Boy, was I choke spinach dip ($8.99). This won out over Rotisserie wrong. I fully admit that the Parmesan Chicken Nachos per our waiter’s suggeswas the ruler of the table, not that the blue tion. It is a good take on the dish, with a was bad. The meat wasn’t overcooked, cheesy sauce served with a side of fresh the cheese melted just right and I could salsa and tortilla chips. We dipped from feel my neck tension wilting away. I also one vessel to the other with mixed results. took the lion’s share of my meal home Neither of us thought to just pour it on WITH A SIDE OF GORwith me. top, and maybe that would have cooled it I was impressed that the cheese, espeoff too quickly, but I did love the tomatoes GEOUS ONION RINGS cially the Parmesan, melted so perfectly with the spinach. It was 549 who inquired as to whether AND REDSKIN POTATOES without burning the meat. The center was still mid-rare and as juicy as can be. Mayor not the Caesar dressing had real anWITH ROSEMARY, RED be it was the bacon that kept it so juicy, chovies. Our server, Chad, confirmed the either way, the meat was fantastic. suspicion and that prompted two Caesar PEPPERS AND MORE ON- butBriquettes offers this as a topping to salads to come to our table. It was indeed any steak along with sautéed mushrooms a very good dressing with croutons and IONS, THIS WAS A HECK and onions, but the bacon will only wrap shredded Parmesan over the romaine. OF AN ENTRÉE. around the sirloin and filet. It wasn’t a red meat day for my dinner I grabbed a menu to take home and guest. It seems the agent is looking to slim was reminded that this place has so many down so an order of Portobello Chicken lunch specials that sneak in under $10 that ($9.99) replaced the usual giant ribeye one could have a great nooner and not break the bank. I had and potatoes. Let me say if you are looking to slim down zero complaints at this visit and managed to avoid the dessert this is the wrong thing to order. There was so much chicken menu in the name of saving a few calories. topped with grilled portobello mushrooms, melted provolone, Steakhouses don’t have to be expensive, as we saw today. asparagus and roasted red-pepper sauce that my strong-willed I’ve paid more in crappy sushi joints that left me less than full. friend took most of it home for the next day’s breakfast and Tab was paid, goodbyes were said, and I was home in a jiffy. lunch. The side of grilled zucchini was also at the suggestion My sister called. “We just made it back to Laurel. Where of Chad. are you?” After my two hours of fighting traffic I was not backing I didn’t have the heart to tell her I’d reviewed a restaurant, down from the beef. It was as if I deserved another glass of showered and gotten in bed before she even made it home. wine, this time a satisfying Justin Cabernet Sauvignon ($12), Maybe she won’t read this issue, poor gal. and the special, bacon-wrapped medallions crusted with

18 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768

FOOSACKLY’S ($)

COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE

FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS. 29181 US Hwy 98 ,Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000

CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES. 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd • 345-9338

OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901

$10/PERSON $$ 10-25/PERSON $$$ OVER 25/PERSON

ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($)

THE GALLEY ($)

AL’S HOTDOGS ($)

GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($)

CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES. 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243

ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444

BAKE MY DAY ($)

OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave • 219-7261

THE BLIND MULE ($)

DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH. 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853.

BOB’S DINER ($)

GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St • 405-1497

CAFE 219 ($)

SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD. 219 Conti St. • 438-5234

CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE. 61 Section St., Fairhope • 928-4321

CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT. 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710

HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St • 208-6815

PDQ ($)

CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959

PITA PIT ($)

211 Dauphin St. • 690-7482

POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($)

BAKERY, SANDWICHES AND MORE 750 S. Broad St • 438-1511, 4464 Old Shell Road • 342-8546, 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261

REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS AND SOUPS. 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777

ROLY POLY ($)

WRAPS & SALADS. 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480

ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$)

SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS. 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D, Daphne • 626-2440

GUMBO SHACK($-$$)

ROYAL KNIGHT ($)

JAMAICAN VIBE ($)

ROYAL STREET CAFE ($)

JERSEY MIKE’S ($)

SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($)

JIMMY JOHN’S ($)

SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($)

SEAFOOD AND SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave • 928-4100

LUNCH & DINNER. 3004 Gov’t Blvd • 287-1220

MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD. 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973

HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST. 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011

AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd • 375-1820

COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575

SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO. 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal Street • 432-0360

JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($)

PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$)

HOME COOKING. 4054 Government St. • 665-4557

COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO. 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000

STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($)

SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE. 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150.

THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200

TIME TO EAT CAFE ($)

DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119

CARPE DIEM ($)

LODA BIER GARTEN ($)

CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$)

MAMA’S ($)

SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US hwy 31 • 621-4995

CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($)

MARS HILL CAFE ($)

AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890

DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS. 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 SANDWICHES, SOUTHERN CUISINE & CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0200 QUICHES & SANDWICHES. 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP. 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Road • 408-3236, 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092

CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599

CREAM AND SUGAR ($)

PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St • 287-6871

SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING. 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE. 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611

MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($)

3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232

MICHELI’S CAFE ($)

6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917

MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St • 990-5100

COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003

MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($)

HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231

MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($)

DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) D’ MICHAEL’S ($)

PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE. 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979

DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH. 23 Upham St. • 473-6115

DEW DROP INN ($)

HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015

DONUTS, COFFEE AND SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228

OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE. 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544

DUNKIN DONUTS ($)

E WING HOUSE ($)

195 S University Suite H • 662-1829

FIREHOUSE SUBS ($)

HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING. 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730

FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394

NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($)

OLD SHELL GROWLERS($) GROWLER STATION AND BITES 1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767

PANINI PETE’S ($)

ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP. 42 ½ Section St., Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031

PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585

MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC. Bayfront Park Dr., Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516

SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE. 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427

SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($)

3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401

TILMO’S BBQ ($)

FAST BBQ W/ DRIVE-THRU 3249 Dauphin St. • 652-3508

DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$)

A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES. 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051

BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$)

GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD. 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133

CORNER 251 ($-$$)

HIGH QUALITY FOOD AND DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157

THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($)

LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($)

GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454

UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($)

2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328

WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($)

COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE 5955 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6134 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526

YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$)

AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION. 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862

‘CUE

BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739

BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$)

BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 839-9927

FUJI SAN ($)

THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888

DOMKE MARKET

GOLDEN BOWL ($)

FATHOMS LOUNGE

HIBACHI 1 ($-$$)

FOOD PAK

KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$)

POUR BABY

LIQUID ($$)

FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP

RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($)

WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851

HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE. 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033

A TAPAS RESTAURANT & COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000

2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062

FOOD, WINE AND MORE. 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497

QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454

WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022

RED OR WHITE

323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494

ROYAL STREET TAVERN

LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

THE VINEYARD

UPSCALEWINE BAR 9 Du Rhu Dr. S 201 • 251-287-6589

FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$)

HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177

AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109

3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083

ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0555, 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555, 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158

TASTE OF THAI ($$)

9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414

TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI. 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622

WASABI SUSHI ($$)

JAPANESE CUISINE. 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078

FROM THE DEPTHS

ISTANBUL GRILL ($)

THE BLUEGILL ($-$$)

JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$)

BONEFISH GRILL ($$)

KAN ZAMAN ($-$$)

BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$)

CHUCK’S FISH ($$) FIVE ($$)

GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105

KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD. 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890

BEEF, LAMB & SEAFOOD. 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 340-6464

AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901

MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE. 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 MEDITERRANEAN FOOD AND HOOKAH 326 Azalea Rd • 229-4206

MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($)

GREAT LUNCH & DINNER. 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700

GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 (DAPHNE) • 621-2271

LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824

GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191

MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) NOBLE SOUTH ($$)

MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($)

NOJA ($$-$$$)

OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$)

INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE. 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377

OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE. 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006

ROYAL SCAM ($$)

GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR. 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226)

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE. 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516

SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT. 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400

SAISHO ($-$$)

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT AND HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820

FAR EASTERN FARE

BAMBOO BISTRO ($$) 3662 Airport Blvd. • 378-5466

BAMBOO FUSION ($$) 2400 Airport Blvd. • 307-5535

BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR. 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383

BANGKOK THAI ($-$$)

DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE. 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995

BAUDEAN’S ($$)

FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH. 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC. 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE. 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196

QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE. 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991

CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD($)

PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD. 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168

ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$)

FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS. 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947

FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW. 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710

FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266

THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE. 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-5700

THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD. 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000

HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350

LUCY B. GOODE ($$)

GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED. 200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores • 967-5858

LULU’S ($$)

MODERN GASTROPUB INSPIRED BY JAPANESE KITCHEN 455 Dauphin St • 433-0376

BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$)

SEAFOOD, ASIAN AND AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113

BENJAS ($)

CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET. 2005 Government St. • 478-9897

CHARM ($-$$)

THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT! 1595 Battleship Pkwy • 626-0045

CUISINE OF INDIA ($$)

LAID-BACK EATERY AND FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366

VON’S BISTRO ($-$$)

COTTON STATE BBQ ($)

THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$)

20 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

A LITTLE VINO

LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171

DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$)

HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200

TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$)

DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682

GOURMET ROTISSERIE. PRIME RIB & SEAFOOD. 4671 Airport Blvd. • 344-7414

ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$)

BRICK PIT ($)

A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT. 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001

ZEA’S ($$)

DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$)

TP CROCKMIERS ($)

WILD WING STATION ($)

MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS. 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855

RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES. 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898

SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051

MONTEGO’S ($-$$)

CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING. 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872

DREAMLAND BBQ ($)

TIN ROOF ($-$$)

WEDGIE’S ($)

MOSTLY MUFFINS ($)

BBQ AND MORE. Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd • 380-8957

SERVING LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 167 Dauphin St. • 458-9573

SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE. 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556

FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER. 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin Street • 375-1576

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$)

CASUAL FINE DINING. 104 N. Section St., Fairhope • 929-2219

CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493

TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 THAI KITCHEN AND SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470

LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD. 200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores • 967-5858

MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$)

RIVER SHACK ($-$$)

SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS. 6120 Marina Dr., Dog River • 443-7318.

TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$)

HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$)

WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS AND BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832

ISLAND WING CO ($)

SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST. 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086

EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464

WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$)

1715 Main St. • 375-0543

FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322

IS THE GAME ON?

ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES. 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278

BAUMHOWER’S ($)

WINGS, BURGERS, PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14, Daphne • 625-4695

BISHOP’S ($)

A SOUTHERN GRILL & BAR. 3673 Airport Blvd. • 344-2131

BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS. 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955

BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($)

FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS. 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690

CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER. 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374

HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER. 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464

MANCIS ($)

MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100

MUG SHOTS ($$)

BAR & GRILL. 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514

OLD 27 GRILL ($)

BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663

LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE. 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000

WEMOS ($)

WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877

LA ROSSO ($$)

COMFORT FOOD. 1716 Main St. Ste. C, Daphne • 281-2982

MACARONI GRILL ($$)

SMALL PLATES, PIZZAS, PASTAS AND WINE 3250 Airport Blvd. • 450-4556

MELLOW MUSHROOM ($)

PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION. 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 29698 Frederick Blvd, Daphne • 621-3911

NAVCO PIZZA ($$)

PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA. 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066

PAPA’S PLACE ($$)

A TASTE OF ITALY . BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999

PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$)

AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope • 990-5535

RAVENITE ($)

PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. • 929-2525

PIZZERIA DELFINA ($)

MAMA MIA!

PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644

DELIVERY. 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444

PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES. 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217

BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) CORTLAND’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER. 4356 Old Shell Road • 342-0024

ROMA CAFE ($-$$)

ROMANO’S MACARONI GRILL ($$)

OLÉ MI AMIGO!

NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE

TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509

BEAU RIVAGE:

AZTECAS ($-$$)

CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$)

HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$)

HARD ROCK CASINO:

TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163

LOS ARCOS ($)

SEAFOOD

BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD

C&G GRILLE ($)

LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU.

PALACE CASINO:

158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239

MIGNON’S ($$$)

STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE

PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING

STACKED GRILL ($-$$)

LA COCINA ($)

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$)

TREASURE BAY:

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE. 4633 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553

MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$)

WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS. 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002

HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413

TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$)

ROOSTER’S ($)

HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY. 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677

HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$)

3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439

HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($)

MEXICAN CUISINE. 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970

VIA EMILIA ($$)

777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256

CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU.

QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT. 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484

GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($)

FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU. 1709 Main St., Daphne • 626-6082

BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT

OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE. 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621

OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$)

GUIDO’S ($$)

ITALIAN COOKING

FUEGO ($-$$)

Springdale Mall 3250 Airport Blvd. • 450-4556

ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS. 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076

STALLA ($$) TERRACE CAFE ($)

TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($)

ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD. 18 Laurel Ave. Fairhope • 990-0995

EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI

ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453

GAMBINO BROTHERS ($) HOMEMADE PASTAS & SANDWICHES. 873 Hillcrest Ave. • 344-8115

ISLAND VIEW:

JIA ($-$$)

DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($)

INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING

FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. BURGER, WINGS, PIZZA

MEXICAN CUISINE 260 Azalea Rd. • 375-1095

TIEN ($-$$)

HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($)

COAST RESTAURANT ($-$$)

CINCO DE MAYO ($)

SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE

875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582

BR PRIME ($$-$$$)

MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722

THIRTY-TWO ($$$)

LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076

TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR. 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496

AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA.

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE.

SATISFACTION ($-$$) SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET

HARRAH’S GULF COAST:

280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946

MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS

FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET

BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839

THE DEN ($-$$)

INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS.

CQ ($$-$$$)

ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES.

BLU ($)

LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU.

WIND CREEK CASINO:

303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360

FIRE ($$-$$$)

PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE.

IP CASINO:

850 BAYVIEW AVE. BILOXI-- • 888-946-2847

GRILL ($)

CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES.

SEND LISTINGS TO LISTINGS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH

O’Daly’s opens Hole in the Wall BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR

O

New Hilton Garden Inn monkeys around

Down on Bienville Square the newly erected Hilton Garden Inn has added to “sweet lunacy’s county seat” with Eugene’s Monkey Bar. Of course this is a nod to our very own untidy pilgrim, Eugene Walter, who lived life to its fullest as a writer, actor, partier and composer.

This spot at 15 N. Conception is full of enough craft libations to make its namesake proud and even carries his signature gumbo. The menu consists of mouthwatering appetizers, oysters five different ways (including raw), charcuterie board, pork belly and crab cocktails with avocado. Salads and sandwiches are no joke here and the entrees hit the highest notes with fresh Gulf catch, shrimp and grits, cast iron chicken, pasta and grilled ribeyes. There are also vegetarian options. Hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-11 p.m. daily. Visit them at www.eugenesmonkeybar.com, where no one is a customer and everyone is a guest.

Southern Napa hosts Miner Family Vintner Dinner

Jim and Carrie Cox of Southern Napa cannot contain their excitement for hosting Dave Miner, owner, founder and vintner of Miner Family Winery, on Saturday, Feb. 11. This private five-wine, four-course meal will be prepared by guest Chef Bill Briand of Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina. “I am excited to visit [Lower Alabama] and Southern Napa. Jim and Carrie have been supporters of our wine since they opened their store, and obviously Miner Family Wines hold a very special place in their hearts. It will be a fantastic evening of our wines paired with the great food of Chef Bill Briand,” Miner said. The event is $175 per person, but this is one for the books. Call 251-375-2800 to reserve your spot.

22 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Facebook

’Daly’s Irish Pub has been rocking out the section of Dauphin from Warren to Cedar with a total of three bars in one block. True, there is something for everyone, from Dauphin St. Blues Co. and the Draft Picks Tap Room to the traditional Irish pub and outdoor patio complete with cornhole games. This multifaceted facility just grew a bit by offering food. O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall is the latest addition to the growing downtown dining scene. Trash can fries smothered with cheese curd, roast beef and gravy will soak up some of your suds. Country-fried Shepherd’s Pie balls are also served with gravy. There’s no shortage of finger foods, with Conecuh queso, wings in Guinness glaze, fried dill pickle spears and made-from-scratch Reuben wontons served with Thousand Island dipping sauce. Sandwiches, burgers and wraps will suit the hungrier patrons but I predict the pizza to be a bestseller on that end of Dauphin. Choose from designer pies or build your own with three sauces, two cheeses and 17 toppings. Talk about options! The restaurant is closed on Sunday, open 4 p.m. to midnight weeknights and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Place an order to go by calling 251-725-6429.

O’DALY’S IRISH PUB HAS BEEN ROCKING OUT THE SECTION OF DAUPHIN FROM WARREN TO CEDAR WITH A TOTAL OF THREE BARS IN ONE BLOCK.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY

Growing market for the Southern oyster JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER

Photo | Daniel Anderson

T

he seafood business has always been a way of life on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, but over the past few years a burgeoning industry has been quietly growing in the waters of Mobile Bay — spawning new markets, new businesses and “one hell of an oyster.” “When you think of a Southern oyster, you think of bellying up to the bar with a beer and eating as many as you can for 25 cents a piece,” Lane Zirlott said. “But, because of this foodie movement in the South — it’s big in New Orleans, it’s big in Atlanta — people have started to take notice of oysters and realize they can be a gourmet item, too.” Zirlott and his family own and operate the Murder Point Oyster Company. With 1.8 million oysters in the water, it’s the largest oyster farm operating in Alabama today, though farms like Portersville Bay, Navy Cove, Pointe aux Pins and others are jumping at the same opportunity to cash in on a new breed of oyster. Though plenty are still harvested from reefs and beds in the wild, an increasing number of Alabama oysters are being farmed from fertilization to maturity. Since 2009, more than 13 oyster farms, two equipment suppliers and an oyster nursery have opened along the Gulf Coast. When it comes to the “half-shell” market, farm-raised oysters — plump, buttery, briny — seem to have the upper hand on their wild counterparts. But while millions are being produced, the demand for this relatively new product is already outpacing what Alabama’s farmers can supply. Like any farming operation, growing oysters requires

“seed,” which in this case are single, young oysters grown in specialized cages off the bottom of the bay. Currently, though, there doesn’t seem to be enough seed to go around. Rosa Zirlott, Lane’s mother, said Murder Point has put a lot of effort into marketing its particular brand of Alabama-grown oysters, but the lack of accessible oyster seed has caused the business to turn away many potential customers … at least for the time being. “We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now,” she said. “People want these oysters, but we’ve got to get to where we have a continuous supply … because they don’t want them one time, they want a consistent product.”

Aquaculture in South Alabama

Chris Blankenship, director of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division, said despite the quick growth of this new industry, a couple of factors are still holding people back from jumping into the business. One of those factors is that, like Murder Point, most of Alabama’s oysters farms can’t find enough seed. That’s primarily because it only comes from one place — the Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory on Dauphin Island, though that’s only a portion of the role Auburn has played in developing, promoting and sustaining the local aquaculture industry. University staff have worked with the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium to evaluate oyster-growing techniques that could be effective in local waters. Further,

24 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

they performed market research on the demand that might exist for farmraised Alabama oysters. “We’re blessed with incredible growing waters, in the sense that we can grow great oysters, and grow them pretty quickly,” Bill Walton, an associate professor with Auburn’s School of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences, said. “The challenge — and this is one of the steps Auburn helped with — was finding out which aquaculture methods would work here.” According to Walton, who is also known as “Dr. Oyster,” earlier attempts to bring oyster farming to the South weren’t successful, despite similar methods being common in other parts of the country. He went on to say that while those oysters “grew great” in their cages in the warm waters of the Gulf, so did things like barnacles and seaweed, which can clog up and block out the plankton oysters feed on. The “trick” for preventing that, according to Walton, is having the right equipment — a combination of techniques and gear used in Canada and Australia — as well as a regular schedule for taking oysters out of the water and rinsing the cages. Still, exactly when and how long oysters are removed from water is left up to each farmer’s discretion, but the ultimate goal for many is finding something that makes “economic sense.” Walton and the rest of the staff still provide assistance to oyster farmers when issues arise on the water, and provide some space smaller operations can rent. However, he said, one of the lab’s main focuses for the past few years has been producing oyster seed for local farmers — adding additional staff members and equipment to help increase the lab’s capacity. “We have encouraged the private sector to think about starting a hatchery, but so far no business has wanted to step in and start one,” Walton said. “If you can’t get oyster seed, you don’t have much of a farm, so the university has been doing that as sort of a stopgap.” However, the closest thing to a stand-alone private hatchery in Alabama right now is the Double D Oyster Nursery, which only nurses young oysters that have already gone through the fertilization and seeding process at the shellfish lab. While Double D and other private nurseries on individual farms may have taken some of the burden off of the shellfish lab, they haven’t done much for getting Auburn out of the oyster seed business. Last year the lab produced 12 million seeds, which was a drop from 2015. While Blankenship said the state is exploring the idea of expanding its own oyster-hatching capabilities for both aquaculture and for oysters used to filter water in restoration projects, it would likely lead to some of the same public/ private issues Auburn has faced. “It’s a delicate thing for us to do as a state agency,” Blankenship said. “We want to see it grow, but we also don’t want to build a hatchery or do something that would take away an opportunity for a private business.”

Warm water, stormwater

In the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico, farm-raised oysters grow faster than almost anywhere else. On average, it can take 18 months to two years for an oyster to mature, but Walton said Auburn has raised oysters to their standard market size in half that time. However, those warm, nutrient-rich waters come with a trade-off, and that’s tighter regulations for oysters grown for raw human consumption. For farmers and harvesters alike, one impediment over the past few years has been the the fairly routine closures of shellfish growing waters, which the Alabama Department of Public Health can order for a number of reasons. The department divides Mobile Bay into seven growing areas, most of which are “conditionally approved” for harvesting. In 2016, ADPH closed harvesting waters in various locations seven times, the most recent of which was only lifted last week. The year before, red tide caused all active areas to shut down harvesting operations for more than seven months straight. Because rainfall causes stormwater runoff into the bay, more than five inches of rainfall in any 24-hour period automatically causes affected growing areas to be closed until the state can properly test those areas for potentially

COVER STORY dangerous bacteria. According to Byron Webb, who works in the ADPH shellfish office, the flow of Alabama’s river system doesn’t do local oyster farmers many favors either and can often create conditions that distant farms — even those in other warm-water states — don’t have to work around. “If the [Tombigbee] river gets up around eight feet near Barry Steam Plant, you’ve got mud, dirt and runoff from every city in Alabama just about coming right down the middle of the bay,” Webb said. “Mostly your growing areas in other states are in marshes that are pretty remote, whereas ours are right along these population centers of Mobile and the Eastern Shore.” Though prolonged shutdowns can be disastrous for farmers and can have negative effects on the industry, Walton said the state takes those proactive measures “before there’s a problem” to avoid contaminations that could potentially be worse for the industry in the long run. Back over at Murder Point, Lane Zirlott has a similar mindset about the reputation he’s worked to build for his oysters over the past four years. “In the heat of the summer, we’ve got one hour from the time the oysters come out of the water until it has to get to some kind of mechanical refrigeration,” he said. “So yes, we’re under some pretty strict regulations, and that’s fine. We’re building a brand, and you don’t want anybody to get sick from your brand, because that can ruin you.” However, local and state officials are looking for possible ways to address some of the water quality issues that impact local oyster operations. One area that’s been particularly plagued with shutdowns are the shellfish growing waters in Grand Bay, Portersville Bay and the mouth of Fowl River. Repeated shutdowns in that area have drawn attention to an outfall line that pumps treated water from the Bayou la Batre sewage treatment plant into Portersville Bay. Earlier this month, Blankenship called the outfall line “the single biggest impediment to growing that industry,” which is part of the reason a proposed RESTORE Act project extending the line into the deeper offshore water has seen broad local support, despite a $12 million price tag. The issue has already been addressed once, when the outfall line was extended from 500 feet to 5,000 feet offshore in 2012. Yet some of the problems for nearby oystermen have persisted because the water at the outfall’s current location is still very shallow. To work around some of the water quality issues, some of the larger farms, like Murder

Point, will actually let competitors from nonpermitted areas move oysters onto their farms to filter them because ADPH allows oysters from closed waters to be sold if they’ve been kept in a permitted area for at least 21 days. Asked why he’d help a competitor, Zirlott said he doesn’t think about that way. “Rising tide floats all boats, you know? It’s my interest that everybody has good oysters and it’s in my interest that everybody has oysters to go to market,” Zirlott said. “Do I want to have the best? Yes, absolutely, but you got to look at this as something we’re kind of all in together on.”

Building a brand

When it comes to the oysters produced locally, Zirlott seemed to keep that attitude, adding he isn’t afraid to talk about his business with other farmers. He’s also not secretive about the processes he uses on the farm, which would be tough to do anyway considering the dock at the Point aux Pins farm is only about 200 yards away. “If I told you everything about how I raise these oysters and you did it exactly the same, you still wouldn’t end with the same oyster because they’re so site specific,” he said. “A lot of times I describe it like grapes with wine. You go to Napa Valley, you expect to get a certain wine that tastes a certain way because of that grape that’s grown in that environment, and oysters are the same way.” Though Zirlott is deliberate about the farming processes he uses, the company was also deliberate about its branding — focusing on social media and connecting with customers near and far that want to know where their food comes from. Building that brand has meant overcoming misconceptions about the oysters produced in the Gulf of Mexico, which have traditionally been sold in larger quantities and at lower low prices than oysters harvested in other coastal waters. In 2013, despite making up more than 75 percent of all oysters produced in the United States, Gulf states represented half of the total market value. However, Zirlott said Murder Point is taking the expectations for Gulf Coast oysters as “4- or 5-inch steak oysters” and replacing them with smaller, more flavorful oysters that are more likely to make an appearance at a high-end raw bar than in an all-you-can-shuck special. “This is really a new thing, especially to people on the East Coast and the West Coast because they didn’t think this was possible. People tell me all the time they can’t believe that this is a Gulf oyster,” he said. “That’s going to benefit us all because if we can get four or five premium oysters coming out of Alabama, it’s going to speak to Alabama as a whole.”

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE

McKenzie steps from JJP stage to top office BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

I

f you’re looking for signs of optimism, you can find them on midtown’s Carlen Street. That’s where the state’s oldest community theater troupe is making room for fresh leadership. “I’ve already been up there cleaning out the office, where we’ve got accounting books and things going back for a long time. We just haven’t had the manpower, haven’t had anybody there to sort of streamline things, and I think having someone there day to day is going to make a huge difference,” said Jason McKenzie, the new executive director of the Joe Jefferson Players. The 39-year-old already has an established background with the company. Most recently cast as the one of the stars of “The Producers,” McKenzie has been in roughly 10 JJP plays and served on their board of directors since 2012. His day job was as a client relationship manager for software firm Televox, a change from a previous career in banking. This latest change of employers was facilitated by some hard work on the board’s part. “We worked on a business plan for the last 18 months or so and changed our bylaws for the first time since 1988. I actually went out and presented the business plan to several folks and was able to garner some funding that way, some initial funding, and that kind of got this ball rolling,” McKenzie said. He explained previous JJP directors were as much

Cudjoe Lewis bust unveiling in Plateau

involved with the artistic decisions as business ones. His function is the latter, with daily office duties and variations when nightly performances require his attention. Play selection will still be a board responsibility with most of it delegated to a committee. Likewise, production teams will be in charge of the individual shows. “Yeah, the board sort of established a three-, six- and 12-month plan. Most of it involves getting out and visiting other community theaters and folks who run their businesses like this. We’re members of the Chamber of Commerce and I’ve been personally active with the chamber,” McKenzie said. He sees this move as a “game changer” for JJP’s community presence and their ability to approach area businesses for support. The troupe celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. “During the planning phase and the business plan development we talked to community theaters all over the country and got ideas, so this wasn’t a shot-in-the-dark, fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants kind of thing. We did our research to determine if this would work and this is how most successful theaters in cities besides Mobile, larger than Mobile, are run,” McKenzie said. One of the prime consultants was Pensacola Little Theater. Oak Ridge Playhouse in Knoxville, Tennessee, provided an attractive template. The new executive director wants to marry marketplace

HE SEES THIS MOVE AS A “GAME CHANGER” FOR JJP’S COMMUNITY PRESENCE AND THEIR ABILITY TO APPROACH AREA BUSINESSES FOR SUPPORT. THE TROUPE CELEBRATES ITS 70TH ANNIVERSARY THIS YEAR.” “Part of the plan is that we get more involved in the community to give back to, and part of that is going to be with schools. We’re looking for ways to connect with some schools and bring some arts to them, whether we go out and teach a class about playwriting or teach a class about Shakespeare or whatever,” McKenzie said. They will bring school kids into JJP for a daytime performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” on March 23. Before the June 2 premiere of “Rock of Ages” — a first in Mobile — McKenzie is thinking about 1980s-themed nights at a downtown location to drum up interest. Dust off the spandex and shoulder pads. Holding the fate of the area’s oldest theatrical unit in your hands? “It’s still kind of up in the air as to how this is going to work and I’m going to have a lot to prove I guess. No pressure,” McKenzie laughed.

Lewis was a passenger on the Clotilda, a ship filled with foreign captives that slipped into Mobile Bay in 1860, the cusp of the Civil War. Importation of slaves was illegal and the survivors eventually founded a tightknit community near Magazine Point called Africatown. Lewis was also a founding member of Union Missionary Baptist Church and worked as its caretaker almost until his death in 1935. Livingston will also take care to prevent further theft: She will anchor and weld the bust into its base pedestal. There will also be a display of historic photos and quilts at the event.

3,500 years of African tribal art and traditional beliefs. An array of pieces — from Nok head to Dogon dancers masks and on up to contemporary South African murals — will be in place. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Entrance is $10, $7.50 for ages 13-17, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, contact Lori McDuffie, curator of collections, at rockholdl@historymuseumofmobile.com, by phone at 251-208-7508 or go to museumofmobile.com.

“Faces of Africa”

Local historian Ann Pond treats an audience to a virtual preview of Mobile’s new Mardi Gras Trail at a Feb. 9 gathering of the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. The event, at 300 Oakleigh Place, begins at 6 p.m. Entrance is free for HMPS members and $10 for the general public. For more information, call 251-432-1281.

The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) unveils its latest exhibit, “Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage,” on Feb. 10 in the historic building that once served as city hall. It runs through July 31. Award-winning artist Richard W. Jones painstakingly recreated the assembly of masks, murals and sculptures derived from

26 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Story of new historic journey

ARTSGALLERY

Sculptor and University of Mobile instructor April Livingston spent much of the last year crafting a historical piece for a unique African-American community in Plateau. Her iron bust of Cudjoe Lewis, the last surviving African-born slave brought to the United States, will be dedicated at the Union Missionary Baptist Church (508 Bay Bridge Road) on Sunday, Feb. 12, 1-2 p.m. A previous bust was stolen from the church, which sits near the foot of the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, in 2002. When Livingston discovered the saga, she offered to make a replacement. A GoFundMe campaign secured the project’s $5,000 costs in a month’s time. Livingston studied historical photos and film footage to craft something more expressive and lifelike than its predecessor. She used clay, then wax at Fairhope Foundry and finally poured it at Indian’s Sculpture Trails Outdoor Museum and Foundry.

perspectives with technology to open possibilities. “We’re looking to use more data as far as what kind of patrons are coming to the shows. We have ways of doing that with our ticketing system, ways to kind of tell and kind of target our marketing more. You know, run it more like a business,” McKenzie said. One early idea is something more attention grabbing. “I’m going to be kind of in charge of coming up with a signature event for the year, something that could kind of become JJP’s ‘Little Black Dress’ or JJP’s Azalea Trail Run or whatever. Something that’s ours,” McKenzie said. McKenzie told the board they would have to be careful about the calendar timing, that Mobile’s noted cultural logjam would be a big factor. JJP used to have an annual December event named “Christmas on Carlen” that featured a free show but the new director wants to “go bigger.”

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

MUSIC

FEATURE

As naughty as you want to be

M

Photo | Facebook

8TH ANNUAL M.O.O.R.E. MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE FRIDAY, FEB. 10, WITH DOORS AT 8:30 P.M. SOUL KITCHEN, 219 DAUPHIN ST., WWW.SOULKITCHENMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $15 ADVANCE/$18 DAY OF SHOW, AVAILABLE AT VENUE, ITS WEBSITE OR 866-777-8932 Naughty Professor’s live performances, which weave together complex compositions and loose individual improvisation, quickly commanded the attention of many notable musicians in the band’s home base of New Orleans.

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

obile’s Mardi Gras season is notable not only for its papier-mache behemoths carrying revelers who throw treats into reaching hands on the parade route. It’s also known for its nightly grand soirees. Without connections most Mardi Gras balls can be inaccessible, but there’s one mystic society that has spent nearly a decade welcoming one and all to a unique party. For eight years, the Mystic Order of Revolutionary Enlightenment (M.O.O.R.E.) has held its Mardi Gras Masquerade, with each year’s event bigger, better and more interesting than the previous one. In addition to food and art, this year’s M.O.O.R.E. Mardi Gras Masquerade will bring the brassy sounds of Ocean Springs’ Blackwater Brass as well as New Orleans newschool funk masters Naughty Professor. The band’s Azalea City debut in 2014 left quite an impression on locals and its set at this year’s M.O.O.R.E. event should be just as impressive, if not moreso.

Funk is as synonymous with the New Orleans music scene as jazz. Over the past decade, the Crescent City’s rich funk legacy has attracted musicians from across the nation. According to drummer Sam Shahin, the NOLA music scene and its exotic culture attracted Naughty Professor’s members to the Crescent City. As with many non-local NOLA musicians, the members hoped to catch some of the vibe that has inspired many iconic musical artists. “We came to New Orleans because the community of musicians created the magic of the city that lured us,” Shahin said. “I’m from Austin, Texas. My parents brought us to New Orleans to see friends for Mardi Gras or Jazz Fest. I always knew that I would end up in New Orleans. There’s been a certain lure to the city that I’ve never been able to avoid.” The group’s suggestive moniker fits its style of funk. While the band maintains the intricate bass lines and plucky guitar riffs that characterize the genre, Naughty Professor has added a versatile facet in the form of jazz. In true professor fashion, its funk style is equal parts method and experimentation mixed with what Shahin describes as “the raunchiness, the sex, the sweat” of the modern era. While maintaining funk’s structure and attitude, Naughty Professor produces horn-heavy cuts haunted by the spirits of John Coltrane and Miles Davis. “We think of the music that we write as bridging the gap between the mainstream verse/chorus and one/four/five structure with a jazz mentality, which has the extended harmonic structure and A-A-B-A form,” Shahin said. Naughty Professor’s latest release, “Out on a Limb,” screams with the band’s jazz influences. Intricate horn work weaves modal jazz through each song. However, the tracks on this album reminded the members of their mission statement based on experimentation. With this in mind, Shahin says, this album reminded the band they did not need to put limitations on their music, a move that would defeat the band’s musical ideologies. With this in mind, Naughty Professor began formulating an experimental game-plan for the

28 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

tracks that will be featured on its upcoming album, “Identity.” For this album, Naughty Professor decided to invite a lineup of guest artists into its rehearsal space — not simply as featured artists, but as collaborators with a hand in the songwriting. Shahin says the band hoped this move would result in songs that were weirder, jazzier and headier while allowing space for catchy melodies and lyrics. Collaborators include Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Sasha Masakowski, Dexter Gilmore, Voli Genova, Mykia Jovan, Mike Dillon, Chris Hines, Jason Butler, Dave Shaw (The Revivalists), Chali 2Na (Jurassic 5) and members of the Soul Rebels Brass Band and Dexter Gilmore (Sexy

harmonics and chords until they came to a basic structure. Afterward, horns were added. Shahin says writing this song turned into a two-month process in an effort to arrive at studio perfection. The band’s experience with Chali 2Na on the track “Darker Days” was quite different. This unique mix of Naughty Professor’s jazzy funk and Chali 2na’s buttery vocal work began with 10 demos, of which 2na chose two. “We went back and forth with him a little on that and figured out what kind of songs that they would be,” Shahin said. “We talked about a couple of ideas here and there. He flew into New Orleans the day before the recording session, and we had

For its forthcoming album ‘Identity,’ Naughty Professor decided to invite a lineup of guest artists into its rehearsal space — not simply as featured artists, but as collaborators with a hand in the songwriting.

Dex & the Fresh). “We’ve leaned towards the jazz in the past,” Shahin said. “That had to do with any number of limitations that were on us, whether ... financial or geographic. Now that we’ve opened up to other songwriters in our creation process and bringing them into our performance space, the idea is to expand in all directions.” Shahin says the recording process was just as interesting as creating the tracks. Naughty Professor’s experience with each artist was unique. The track with Dexter Gilmore was a lengthy process, even though Gilmore lives just a few blocks from the band’s rehearsal space. The twomonth process began with three rehearsals. With each, the group layered a sonic facet on top of the previous session’s material. The group expanded

a long rehearsal and focused on the song that we would record the next day. We wrote the song right there in rehearsal the day before.” Shahin says “Identity” will be available in April. Until then, fans of Naughty Professor can enjoy the singles “Darker Days” and “Stray,” which features David Shaw. Those attending the M.O.O.R.E. event might even get a preview of new material. Ballers will definitely get a live interpretation of Naughty Professor’s trademark funk. Shahin says the shared emotion between audience and band as well as the group’s improvisational attitude is a different experience from the sterile environment of the studio. “When we’re onstage, what we feel carries into the audience,” Shahin said. “To really understand what we do, then, you have to see us live.”

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

Cowboy up

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

F

rom jazz to rock to experimental, New Orleans has one of the most eclectic music scenes on the planet. Now, two Crescent City bands from opposite ends of the sonic spectrum will share the stage for an evening of Big Easy sounds. Cowboy Mouth will bring the Beau Rivage crowd a batch of classic alt. rock songs. Since its birth, Cowboy Mouth

Photo | cowboymouth.com | Cowboy Mouth

COWBOY MOUTH, DIRTY DOZEN BRASS BAND FRIDAY, FEB. 10, AT 8 P.M. BEAU RIVAGE RESORT & CASINO, 875 BEACH BLVD. (BILOXI), WWW.BEAURIVAGE.COM TICKETS: $9.95-$14.95, AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER

has maintained a devoted listening audience but the stellar success of the 1997 live version of its song “Jenny Says” propelled the band into the national spotlight. With front man Fred LeBlanc performing double duty on vocals and drums, Cowboy Mouth’s live shows feature energetic delivery of Southern alt. rock. Dirty Dozen Brass Band will deliver a festive set of raucous

horns. For almost four decades, this band has spread the spirit and sounds of NOLA to a worldwide audience. Dirty Dozen Brass Band has the energy and talent to turn any live show into an epic second-line. Even though the band focuses on New Orleans brass, its ensemble of brass maestros are not afraid to explore. Its set in Biloxi should be a great preview of both SouthSounds and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Madness at the Mule

Songs from the sofa

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

J

Photo | Facebook | The Living Deads

ason Isbell has called Will Johnson one of his “favorite songwriters on Earth.” Isbell even paid homage to him and his former band with the song “To the Band That I Love,” on his 2015 release “Something More Than Free.” Johnson’s career boasts time with both Monsters of Folk and Centro-matic as well as a rich solo career. Now the singer-songwriter is returning to Mobile as he traverses the nation on his “living room” tour, courtesy of the University of South Alabama’s Independent Music Collective. Johnson fans may be in for a real treat with this performance. In March, Johnson will release his next effort, “Hatteras Night — A Good Luck Charm,” which means the Satori audience may get a preview of new material. “Hatteras Night” comes two years after “Swan City Vampires,” an extremely interesting batch of songs. While it contains the obligatory singer-songwriter acoustic-based ballads, “Swamp City Vampires” also takes unexpected aural turns into the world of rock.

BAND: THE LIVING DEADS, SATAN & THE SUNBEAMS, CULTE DE LUXE • DATE: SUNDAY, FEB. 12, AT 9 P.M. VENUE: THE BLIND MULE, 57 N. CLAIBORNE ST., 251-694-6853 TICKETS: CALL FOR MORE INFO

30 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Sean Dunn | Will Johnson

T

he Blind Mule is bringing a furious lineup of musical entertainment that should equal, if not surpass, the Mardi Gras madness on the streets. The Living Deads return to Mobile with a vengeance, this time bringing South Louisiana’s Culte de Luxe with them. The Living Deads made instant fans with their raging punkabilly during their last stop in the Azalea City. When members Symphony Tidwell (upright bass/vocals) and Randee McKnight (drums/vocals) take the stage with whatever guitarist they’ve kidnapped, their undeniable artistic chemistry accents a punk sound that is both Southern fried and adrenalized. Satan & the Sunbeams will be lending local support to the out-of-town guests and are no strangers to the Mule’s stage. The band will be regaling the crowd with songs from their three-track “Sunbeams” EP. Judging from this release, those unfamiliar with the band’s sound can expect a serving of catchy, melodic rock that leans far into the world of punk.

BAND: WILL JOHNSON • DATE: THURSDAY, FEB. 16, AT 8 P.M. VENUE: SATORI COFFEE HOUSE, 5460 OLD SHELL ROAD, WWW. SATORI-COFFEE.COM • TICKETS: $5 SUGGESTED DONATION (USA STUDENTS FREE WITH UNIVERSITY ID)

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | February 9 - February 15

THUR. FEB 9

Bluegill— Bust Duo Blues Tavern— McNab Trio, 8:30p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Felix’s— Jeri Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// BAT, 5p//// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Zachery Diedrich, 9:15p Listening Room— Eric Erdman Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Manci’s— Emily Stuckey McSharry’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 7:30p The Merry Widow— Futurebirds, The Artisanals, 8p Soul Kitchen— Chevy Woods, 9p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 8p

— Harrison McInnis Trio Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jason Justice Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Glass Joe O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p Soul Kitchen— Naughty Professor, Blackwater Brass, 9:30p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p

Lighting, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Albert Simpson, Jimmy Lumpkin, Lee Yankie, Corky Hughes, 2p Listening Room— Double Dee Jimmy Mire and Taylor Craven Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p Manci’s— Ryan Balthrop McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p

SAT. FEB 11

MON. FEB 13

Big Beach Brewing— Gulf Shores Mo’Fo’s, 6p Bluegill— Rodger Fleshamn, 12p// Al & Cathy, 6p Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p Callaghan’s— Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p Crooked Martini— Multin’ Funk Band, 8p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Jay FRI. FEB 10 Hawkins Trio, 1p// Lea Anne All Sports Bar & Creswell Trio, 2p/// Jo Jo Billiards— DJ Markie Prez, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Mark, 10p Chilln’, 6p//// Lee Yankie & Beau Rivage— Cowboy Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Brian Hill Mouth & The Dirty Brass Duo, 10:15p Band, 8p Hard Rock (Center Big Beach Brewing— Bar) — Three 37 Band, 9p Mac Walter, 6:30p Hard Rock (Live) — Bluegill— Cary Laine, Broadway Boxing 12p// Jeri, 6p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Blues Tavern— Jay B Manci’s— Phil and Waylon, Elston, 9p 7p Boudreaux’s Cajun McSharry’s— DJ Carter, Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p 10p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, Edward David Anderson 10p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Kelcy Mae, 8p Flora Bama— Jay Soul Kitchen— The Hawkins Duo, 2p// BAT, 5p/// Union: ft. Luzcid, 9:30p Logan Spicer and Sexual Top of the Bay— David Biscuits, 5:30p//// Johnny B Chastang and the New Trio, 6p//// Swanky Ball ft. Found The Tip Tops, 6p//// Whyte Wind Creek Casino— Caps, 10p//// Albert Simpson, Platinum Café, 9p 10:15p Hard Rock (Live) — SUN. FEB 12 Three 37 Band, 9p IP Casino— Joe Nichols, 8p Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, Listening Room— Infant 12p// Ben Leininger & Friends,6p Richard and the Delta Blues Tavern— Russell Stones Gulley, 6p Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Boudreaux’s Cajun Main Street Cigar Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p Lounge— Brandon White, Callaghan’s— The 8p Manci’s— Rock Bottom, 7p Krickets McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Songs of Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) Rusty, 12:30p// Alabama 32 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora Bama— Ken Lambert, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. FEB 14

Bluegill— David Chastang Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p Crooked Martini— Jonesy’s Crowned Jewelz, 8p Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p The Hop Spot— Brent Burns, 5p Listening Room— Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

WED. FEB 15

Bluegill— Ross Newell Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora Bama— Beachbilly’s, 11a// Niel Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathan Newton, 7p Lulu’s— Jon Cowart, 5p The Merry Widow— Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, 9p Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

FILMTHE REEL WORLD

‘A Man Called Ove’ is post-election balm for the soul

T

BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

AREA

THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655

he only thing you could say against the Oscar-nominated crowd pleaser “A Man Called Ove” is that it’s too lovable. Maybe the story of a curmudgeon unwillingly recalled to life after the death of his beloved wife is too heartwarming, too sweet, the ending too perfectly satisfying. We can argue about that if you want to, but in our excruciating current climate, just sit back and enjoy, OK? It’s in Swedish so you have to read, and it will do you good. The story is not entirely treacly sweetness. The story of Ove’s life is plenty sad, illuminated for the viewer in a series of flashbacks. Present-day Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is a pain in the neck, obsessed with enforcing the rules of his neighborhood. We learn that his meticulous nature is a defense against the pain of life’s uncontrollable forces, his way of shoring up against fate. Fate, we learn, has been plenty cruel to our crotchety hero, so much so that the present day

finds him eager and determined to join his wife in death. Comically, Ove’s suicide attempts are interrupted by the arrival of a boisterous new family of neighbors, the hapless father backing their car and trailer over Ove’s proudly maintained mailbox just as he attempts to hang himself. So vigorous is Ove’s commitment to order that he postpones his date with destiny in order to properly back up the family’s car. A series of handyman jobs repeatedly calls him back to life. In time, his bond with the family grows, and more meaningful connections form. The wife, Parvaneh (Bahar Pars), is a straight-talking Iranian immigrant, which does make the film semi-relevant to current events. Also the actress, a Swedish citizen born in Iran, is in limbo over attending the Oscars to support the film, which is nominated for “Best Foreign Language Film.” She is a feisty, short, pregnant foil to Ove, and they come to admire one

another despite their differences. Ove’s perceptions of her husband’s ineptitudes are another source of hilarity. Meanwhile, we come to know Ove’s vibrant wife, Sonja, as he remembers her. Their relationship was also somewhat mismatched; she was a bold, vibrant woman who brought out the best in the reserved, kindhearted Ove. After a lifetime spent serving Sonja’s vision of how to make the world better, Ove almost forgets the kind of man she made him into. A crisis with a lifelong friend turned enemy calls him back to himself for an immensely satisfying conclusion. Unless you are simply opposed on principle to feeling uplifted by a mordantly humorous melodrama, you will dab your sad old eyes at “A Man Called Ove.” Even if you inexplicably choose not to view it, circle it on your unofficial Oscar ballot — it’s a surefire crowd pleaser. “A Man Called Ove” is currently available to rent.

RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 Photos | ohanbergmark.com / Warner Brothers Pictures

COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes.

34 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Rolf Lassgård plays Ove, an ill-tempered, isolated retiree who spends his days enforcing block-association rules and visiting his wife’s grave before an unlikely friendship develops with his boisterous new neighbors. Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Adam Devine in “The LEGO Batman Movie.”

NEW IN THEATERS THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe learn to lighten up. All listed multiplex theaters.

FIFTY SHADES DARKER

The sexy romance continues. All listed multiplex theaters.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2

I’m thinkin’ he’s back, again. Keanu Reeves reprises his actionpacked role as a former assassin back from retirement. All listed multiplex theaters.

NOW PLAYING

JACKIE Crescent Theater THE COMEDIAN All listed multiplex theaters. GOLD All listed multiplex theaters. RINGS All listed multiplex theaters. THE SPACE BETWEEN US All listed multiplex theaters. MOONLIGHT Carmike Wharf 15 HIDDEN FIGURES All listed multiplex theaters. FENCES Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Carmike Wynnsong 16 LA LA LAND Crescent Theater, all listed multiplex theaters. MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Carmike Wharf, Carmike Jubilee Square 12, Regal Mobile Stadium 18 LION Carmike Jubilee Square 12, Carmike Wharf 15 THE FOUNDER Carmike Jubilee Square 12, Carmike Wharf 15, Cobb Pinnacle 14

SILENCE Carmike Wharf 15 RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER All listed multiplex theaters. A DOG’S PURPOSE All listed multiplex theaters. SPLIT All listed multiplex theaters. XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE All listed multiplex theaters. PATRIOTS DAY Cobb Pinnacle 14, Carmike Wharf 15 THE RESURRECTION OF GAVIN STONE Cobb Pinnacle 14 SLEEPLESS All listed multiplex theaters. MONSTER TRUCKS All listed multiplex theaters. UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS Regal Mobile Stadium 18 SING All listed multiplex theaters. ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters. MOANA All listed multiplex theaters.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

CALENDAR OF EVENTS FEBRUARY 9, 2017 - FEBRUARY 15, 2016

GENERAL INTEREST Making of the Mardi Gras Trail Historic Mobile Preservation Society and historian Ann Pond take us through a virtual preview of the Mobile Mardi Gras Trail. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. Free for HMPS members, $10 for nonmembers. Call 251-432-6161. Distinguished Lecture Series The University of South Alabama Gulf Shores campus, 19470 Oak Road W. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 251-460-7200 or visit www. usacontinuinged.com. Chamber of Commerce meeting Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning with a 5 p.m. reception. Program at 6 p.m. followed by an after-party featuring The Mulligan Brothers. For tickets call 251-431-8606. ODWA king cake contest and party Bake king cakes to be judged by Lagniappe’s cuisine editor, Andy MacDonald. Evening includes February general meeting and music from Bayou Rhythm. St. Mary’s School, Feb. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Mobile Welcome Center grand opening Help celebrate the grand opening of the new Welcome Center for visitors to Mobile! Friday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the History Museum of Mobile. 251-973-6166. Youth Weekend of Prayer At the St. Elmo Seventh-Day Adventist Church Friday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. and BASS Memorial Academy students on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9:30 a.m., ending at Hearin-Chandler YMCA at 6:30 p.m. for swimming, basketball, pizza, games and fun. Free and open to the public. Call 407541-7231. Fairhope Arbor Day Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Coastal Alabama Community College campus. Tree seedling giveaway following the main program, lasting until supplies are exhausted. Also, free mulch will be available at the city warehouse at 555 S. Section St. Call 251-929-1466. Books and Boots Historic Blakeley State Park inaugurates its Alabama Authors Day in a free program with a narrated bus tour of the Civil War battlefield followed by talks by four recently published local writers. Saturday Feb. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. Visit blakelypark.com. Cudjoe Lewis Memorial Dedication A portrait-bust of Cudjoe Lewis, the lastknown surviving member of the last-known slave ship to reach the United States, will be revealed and dedicated on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 506 Bay Bridge Road, Mobile. Call 251456-6080. Valentine’s dinner dance Second annual “Be My Valentine” dinner dance featuring the Mobile Big Band Society. Three hours of big band favorites, dancing and a dinner buffet, 7-10 p.m., Battleship Memorial Park. For tickets visit eventbrite.com.

Spotlight: A Gulf Coast Talent Showcase Presented by Distinguished Young Women, this is an audition for a talent showcase for grades 1-12 to win money for your school. Visit gulfcoastspotlight. com to enter. Rabies clinic The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for cats, dogs and ferrets during a weekend clinic. This Saturday’s clinic is at Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road, 1:30-3:30 p.m. The cost of the rabies vaccine is $8. Call 251-690-8823. Police Citizens meeting The Mobile Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council will hold a community meeting for citizens of District 2 next Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. Aimwell Baptist Church, 500 Earl St. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Community blood drive The city of Fairhope will host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public utilities warehouse at 555 S. Section St. The bloodmobile will be parked near the mechanic shop. League of Women Voters luncheon Halie Jones, assistant director of substance abuse services, will be the speaker Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mobile Marriott, 3101 Airport Blvd. Please RSVP to Jane Gordon at 251-4023321. Winter Wednesday at Bellingrath Bellingrath’s Winter Wednesday sessions are held each week through Feb. 22 in the Magnolia Room. “Ancient Forests of Alabama” with Dr. Brian Axsmith will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Call 251-973-2217, ext. 111, to register or email bellingrath@bellingrath.org. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Fort Whiting, Mobile. For tickets and info visit joyoflifegulfcoast.org. Valentine’s Day benefit concert Katya Grineva, world-renowned pianist, performs a special benefit concert at Bangkok Thai Cuisine on Feb. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. The performance will benefit the USA Meditation & Mindfulness Club and the Meditation Center of Alabama.

36 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Tickets at www.katyagrineva.weebly.com.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

ARTS

Battle of Mobile Bay 5K Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8:30 a.m., the Battle of Mobile 5K race will be held at Fort Gaines. Sponsored by the Port City Pacers, proceeds from the race go to support historic Fort Gaines. For registration and other race info, check out www.pcpacers. org.

LoDa Artwalk Join downtown art galleries, institutions, studios and unique shops as they open their doors and welcome you inside to see beautiful artwork, sample delicious food and hear the sounds of the LoDa Artwalk. Friday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin Street district. Mobile Mystery Dinners A performance of “The Mardi Gras Murder of Montague Charlington” will take place Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Mobile Carnival Museum. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; visit mobilemysterydinners. com. Killer Beaz Azalea Manor hosts Killer Beaz on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for two shows, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets include the comedy show and dinner. Visit killerbeaz.com. “Ripcord” This hilarious new play runs until Feb. 12. Friday and Saturday curtain at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre 98 in Fairhope. For tickets, visit thearte98.org.

MUSEUMS “Cirque du Mardi Gras” Join Alabama Contemporary Art Center for “Cirque du Mardi Gras,” a one-ofa-kind cirque experience for all ages. Performances run through Feb. 14. For tickets, visit venardoscircus.com. Faces of Africa The History Museum of Mobile is proud to announce its upcoming exhibit, “Faces of Africa: a Mystical View of Tribal Heritage,” beginning Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420. “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com. Fairhope’s Founding There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries Outside the Box: This “Little Discovery” in the Exploreum’s Wharf of Wonder, aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SFEEF Gator Chase Saturday, Feb. 11, at Five Rivers. Certified 5K at 8 a.m., fun run at 9 a.m. Benefits the Spanish Fort Education Enrichment Foundation. Call 251-604-3728 or 251895-1854. Gulf Coast Half Marathon Fifth annual half marathon and 10K, beginning and ending at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores with a loop in Gulf State Park. Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 a.m. Visit rungulfshores.com. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Resolution exercise classes Palmer Pillans Middle School has new exercise classes: yoga, Guts, Butts & Thighs, Guns & Buns, Ab Attack and Yoga Tone. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance classes Palmer Pillans Middle School offers new dance classes: Beginning Ballroom, Beyond Basic Ballroom, Dance Fit Line Dance, and beginner and intermediate Belly Dancing. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Holy yoga Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances with live music the second and fourth Tuesday of every month; 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email cyoungblood9278@ gmail.com, call 251-623-9183 or visit www. azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m., at Fitzpen Place, 11247 State Highway 31 (Spanish Fort). Email cassief13@aol.com.

WORKSHOPS Money management Seminar on how to develop spending plans, money management skills and other goal-setting techniques. Monday, Feb. 13, 6-7 p.m. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling office, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register in advance.

2017 MARDI GRAS SCHEDULE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

• 6:30 p.m. - Conde Cavaliers (Mobile, Route A)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

• 2 p.m. - Krewe of Riviere du Chien <kids> (St. Andrews Loop) • 2 p.m. - Order of the Rolling River (DIP) • 2:30 p.m. - Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders (Mobile, Route A) • 6:30 p.m. - Pharaohs, Order of Hebe, Conde Explorers (Mobile, Route A)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

• 2 p.m. - Krewe de la Kids of Heron Lakes <kids> (Heron Lakes Circle)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

• 12:30 p.m. - Mystics of Ashland Place <kids> (Lanier Avenue)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

• 6:30 p.m. - Order of Polka Dots (Mobile, Route A)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

• 6:30 p.m. - Order of Inca (Mobile, Route A) • 6:45 p.m. - Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (Daphne)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

• 10 a.m. - Hickory Ridge Kids Krewe <kids> (Timberly Circle) • 2 p.m. - Mobile Mystics, Mobile Mystical Revelers, Mobile Mystical Friends (Mobile, Route A) • 6:30 p.m. - Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates (Mobile, Route A) • 6:45 p.m. - Knights of Ecor Rouge (Fairhope)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

• 2 p.m. - Mystics of Children <kids> (Rosswood Drive) • 6:30 p.m. - Neptune’s Daughters, OOI (Mobile, Route A)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (PRESIDENTS DAY)

• 6:30 p.m. - Order of Venus, Order of Many Faces (Mobile, Route A)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

• 6:30 p.m. - Order of LaShe’s (Mobile, Route A)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

• 10 a.m. - Order of Impalas <kids> (St. Ignatius Catholic School) • 6:30 p.m. - Mystic Stripers Society (Mobile, Route A)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

• 6:30 p.m. - Crewe of Columbus (Mobile, Route A)

• 6:30 p.m. - Mystical Order of Mirams (Orange Beach) • 6:45 p.m. - Maids of Jubilee (Fairhope)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• 11 a.m. - Foley parade (Foley) • 11 a.m. - Krewe of Kids <kids>, Krewe of Goats, Prichard Carnival Association (Krewe of Goats Prichard route) • Noon - Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile, Mobile Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels (Mobile, Route A) • Noon - Mystic Revelers (Bay Minette) • 2 p.m. - Krewe of Mullet Mates (Mullet Point) • 5:30 p.m. - Mystics of Pleasure (Orange Beach) • 6 p.m. - Mystics of Time (Mobile, Route A) • 6:45 p.m. - Shadow Barons (Daphne)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 (JOE CAIN DAY AND OSCARS)

• 2 p.m. - King Elexis I Motorcade (Mobile, Route E) • 2:30 p.m. - Loyal Order of the Firetruck (Daphne) • 2:30 p.m. - Joe Cain Procession (Mobile, Route A) • 5 p.m. - Le Krewe de Bienville (Mobile, Route A)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 (LUNDI GRAS)

• Noon - King Felix III, Floral parade (Mobile, Route A) • 1 p.m. - Prichard Mardi Gras Association Parade (Prichard) • 3 p.m. - MLK Business and Civic Organization, MLK Monday Mystics, Northside Merchants (Mobile, Route D) • 6:45 p.m. - Order of Mystic Magnolias (Fairhope) • 7 p.m. - Infant Mystics, Order of Doves (Mobile, Route F)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 (FAT TUESDAY)

• 10 a.m. - Gulf Shores Parade (Gulf Shores) • 10:30 a.m. - Order of Athena (Mobile, Route A) • 12:30 p.m. - Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, Comic Cowboys (Mobile, Route A) • 2 p.m. - Orange Beach Parade (Orange Beach) • 2 p.m. - MAMGA Mammoth Parade (Mobile, Route B) • 6 p.m. - Order of Myths (Mobile, Route C) Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY

NPR’s StoryCorps begins recording in Mobile BY DALE LIESCH/REPORTER

L

ocal historian and author Robert Glennon will discuss the effect Fairhope’s founders had on the city’s legacy and other odd facts about the Baldwin County city during one of the first interviews for StoryCorps’ visit to downtown Mobile. Glennon, a Mobile native who now lives in Point Clear, will share how Fairhope’s founding as a single-tax colony created a “liberal epicenter in the middle of the classic South.” The economic and social experiment in 1894 would help attract artists to the area for generations, Glennon said. “The free thinking led to the creative types, the writers and artists,” he said. “The idea is to just say ‘let loose, be free and live your life.’ It’s not an aggressive lifestyle. It’s a cool, imaginative place to live.” To highlight his point, Glennon mentioned an early Montessori school and not one, but two Fairhope nudist colonies in the 1920s. “Little old, fat ladies would walk down Main Street naked as jaybirds to go take a swim in the bay,” he said. StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization celebrating the stories of everyday Americans, will record interviews in Mobile from Thursday, Feb. 9, to Friday, March 10, as part of its crosscountry MobileBooth tour. Having collected more than 65,000 interviews from Americans in all 50 states, StoryCorps has gathered one of

38 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

the largest single collections of human voices ever recorded. Glennon will give the second interview in the StoryCorps booth, an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio located at Cooper Riverside Park. Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be the first person interviewed. City spokesman George Talbot wrote in an email message that the city was contacted by National Public Radio to gauge interest in the traveling project. With Stimpson’s approval, the administration worked to find a suitable location for the booth. StoryCorps has partnered with Alabama Public Radio, a service of The University of Alabama, to collect interviews with residents of the Gulf Coast. APR is broadcast on WHIL 91.3, Mobile’s NPR station. APR will air a selection of local interviews recorded in the StoryCorps MobileBooth and create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms and best-selling books. With participant permission, all StoryCorps interviews will be archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Reservations can now be made by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour, toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE HIT THE DECK BY JIM HYRES AND DAVID STEINBERG / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 One side of a 69-Across showdown 7 Strip of buttons 14 Other side of the showdown 20 Collective works 21 “Get lost!” 22 Pinball wizard’s hangout 23 Mother ____ 24 Entertainment on a Jamaican cruise, perhaps 25 Kind of paper or test 26 Lieutenant, informally 28 It’s unreturnable 30 Musicianship 31 Green plant? 33 Path to enlightenment 34 Cannon in movies 36 Developer’s purchase 37 Samoan staple 38 Bullets legend Unseld 40 Top-shelf 41 Sushi restaurant wrap? 43 Moxie 45 X-File subject 47 Fairy-tale family 52 Celebratory request 58 “Great!” 59 One doesn’t hold stock for long 60 “My man” 61 “What ____?” 62 Storied workshop worker 65 Sand wedge, e.g. 66 Sean Lennon’s mother 67 Thanksgiving dish 69 Game depicted in the shaded squares 72 Carpenters with small jobs? 73 Last mustachioed president 76 See 125-Across 77 Easy-breezy tune 79 Place where taps may be heard 82 Skype alternative 86 Amount of separation, in a party game 88 Investment-seminar catchphrase 90 Lost big 91 Big retailer in women’s fashion 93 Upscale bag brand 94 “Damn right!” 95 Indy 500 winner A. J. 97 Silly Putty holder 98 Standard poodle name 100 Hound 101 Digital camera mode 102 Countenances 104 Confession subjects 106 “The Call of the Wild” author 110 March Madness stage 115 In the distance

116 Having a lot to lose, maybe 117 “____ Care of Business” (1974 Bachman-Turner Overdrive hit) 118 Eins + zwei 119 Message with a subject line 120 Unlikely partygoer 121 Lieu 122 Bring in 123 1-Across’s cry 124 Tel. no. add-ons 125 With 76-Across, like Arial and Helvetica 126 14-Across’s result

17 Delivery instructions? 18 Infers from data 19 Feel bitter about 27 “I think,” in texts 29 Neckline shape 32 Word shortened to its last letter in texts 35 Holiday air 36 Tabloid issue 39 Total 40 Citi rival, informally 42 Neuwirth of “Frasier” 43 Some SAT takers: Abbr. 44 Tease 46 Item by many a reception desk 47 Super Fro-Yo seller DOWN 48 “Hava Nagila” dance 1 Like houseplants 49 Hotel bill add-ons 2 Wiggle room 50 Right on a map 3 Light show 51 From Square 1 4 The “Y” of Y.S.L. 53 Marked by futility 5 Once, at one time 54 Jane Rochester, nee ____ 6 Behind 55 “O.K. by me” 7 Campaign expense 56 Blow off steam 8 Wine-barrel descriptor 57 Matchmaker of myth 9 Linc’s portrayer in 1999’s 62 Suffix with acetyl “The Mod Squad” 63 Printer paper size: Abbr. 10 One may get smashed 64 BTW 11 Chest-thumping 68 Famed Broadway 12 “Up” voice actor restaurateur 13 Changed, as voting districts 70 Ruhr industrial city 14 Artist who said, 71 Butcher’s discards “I don’t do drugs. I am drugs” 72 How great minds are said 15 Speed skater Heiden to think 16 Entr’____ 74 Worried

75 Laser ____ 77 Maui memento 78 “O.K. by me” 79 Word after snake or sound 80 Container that may have a sharpener 81 Superman, at other times 83 Starting on 84 Like the sign of the fish 85 Marijuana, in modern slang 86 “____ cheese!” 87 Composer Max who was called “the father of film music” 88 Young swans 89 Part of a tour 92 Basis of some discrimination 96 “Lawrence of Arabia” star 99 Maniacs 101 City that’s home to the Firestone Country Club 102 Divider in the Bible? 103 Venetian blind parts 105 Bottom of an LP 106 “Twister” actress Gertz 107 Some 108 Intimate garment, for short 109 Bit of progress 111 Company with a noted catalog 112 Dull color, in Düsseldorf 113 Word on a towel 114 Shade

ANSWERS ON PAGE 44

40 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Local colleges prepared to showcase talented softball squads BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY

T

42 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Provided

he 2016 campaign was quite impressive for local play with a team-high 18 runs batted in, while sophomore Haleigh Lane hit .382 in league play with 16 RBIs. college softball teams. If Spring Hill College In the conference preseason rankings, South came in had completed its transition into the NCAA, the Badgers would have joined the University of South third behind defending league champion Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State. Alabama and the University of Mobile in competing for USA officially opens the season Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5 postseason berths. p.m. when they welcome Central Arkansas. The Jaguars will So what is on tap for the three local squads in 2017? A host the Sand Dollar Classic at Jaguar Field, with Houston brief glance at the programs follows. Baptist, Jacksonville State and Alabama State in the field University of South Alabama — Becky Clark enters with Central Arkansas. her 11th season at the helm. Last season, the Jaguars were University of Mobile — The Rams enter the season with 33-18 overall and finished second in the Sun Belt Confernew head coach Korie Fontenot, a UM graduate. She has ence with a 17-6 mark. spent the last three years as an assistant to Terri McCormick, Among the dozen letterwinners returning for Clark are who guided the squad to 297 wins, two conference titles and six offensive starters and two pitchers. USA will need them against a formidable schedule that includes 10 NCAA Tour- four trips to the NAIA Tournament. Last year’s team finished 28-21 overall and 8-12 in the nament teams, including three that advanced to the College Southern States Athletic Conference. Returning veterans World Series (Florida State, Alabama and LSU). “I look forward to the spring because I know we have put include senior third baseman Anna Blake Barnette (started all 49 games, .242 batting average), junior first baseman in the work and I look forward to having everyone healthy Victoria Lewis (started 47 games, .210 batting average), juthis year and being able to put a great product on the field nior outfielder Tyler Winkler (started 49 games, .333 batting every single game,” said Clark, whose team did not get an average, 20 runs batted in), junior shortstop Kaitlyn Wood at-large bid from the NCAA despite its impressive record. (started 49 games, .271 batting average), sophomore outAfter earning first-team all-league honors last season, fielder Emily Fleetwood (.333 batting juniors Devin Brown and Kaleigh average in 30 games) and sophomore Todd have been named to the SBC catcher Ashley Sprayberry (37 starts, preseason all-conference squad. .250 batting average). Brown, a graduate of Theodore High, On the mound are senior Mackwas one of the league’s top pitchers ensie Williams (5-3 record, 2.61 last year. CollegeSportsMadness.com AFTER EARNING FIRSTERA), junior Karley Sanders (10-4 has named her an All-American. record, 2.17 ERA) and junior Sydney “Devin put in a lot of work in the TEAM ALL-LEAGUE HONORS O’Connor (whose career 1.56 ERA off season last year, and that work ranks 10th all-time at UM). paid off for her on the field,” Clark LAST SEASON, JUNIORS In the preseason coaches’ poll, Wilsaid. “I think she was stronger and in DEVIN BROWN AND KALEIGH liam Carey has been picked to win the better shape going into last season, and that helped her from an overall TODD HAVE BEEN NAMED TO conference. The Rams are projected to finish fifth. stamina standpoint considering her THE SBC PRESEASON ALLSpring Hill College — This is innings increased considerably from scheduled to be the Badgers’ last tranher freshman year.” CONFERENCE SQUAD. sitional season before becoming full The right hander, who was 20-12 members of the NCAA. Their Southwith 11 shutouts, struck out 10.97 ern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference batters per seven innings (second in rivals are in no hurry for the move. the NCAA). Brown recorded the third In 2016, the team was 37-14 overall and a perfect 24-0 perfect game in USA history in an 8-0 win over Louisianamark in the SIAC. This marked the second straight unbeaten Monroe. She also starred in the classroom by being named to both the SBC Commissioner’s List and NFCA All-Amer- league record. The Badgers hit for a .331 average while the pitching staff had a 1.35 ERA. ican Scholar Athlete list. For the effort, Badger head coach Alison Sellers-Cook Todd starts at second base. She ranked third in the league was named the SIAC Coach of the Year. Through 11 in batting average (.415), fourth in on-base percentage seasons, she has led SHC to a 296-247 record. In 2013, (.495) and stolen bases (22) and seventh in hits (68). Her she directed the team to the runner-up spot in the NAIA batting average and on-base percentage in 2016 ranked National Championships. second on USA’s single-season chart. Back after having earned first-team all-conference honors Two USA outfielders earned second-team SBC honors are sophomore catcher Kali Clement (started all 51 games, last season. Junior Haleigh Lowe hit .333 in conference

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA, UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE AND SPRING HILL COLLEGE ARE PREPARED TO SHOWCASE THEIR SOFTBALL SQUADS. hit .366 with 5 home runs and 47 RBIs) and sophomore outfielder Katelyn Wilson (a Mary G. Montgomery grad who led SHC with .382 batting average). Senior center fielder Jenna Charnock (a Baker High grad who led Badgers with 24 stolen bases and added a .348 batting average) was on the second-team unit. Others who started every game are junior shortstop Carmen Byrd (Citronelle High grad, .351 batting average), junior third baseman Rene Kausin (.326 batting average) and sophomore infielder Madeline Burchell (.340 batting average). The only other senior is catcher/infielder Mary Glass (.280 batting average). Clement, Wilson and Charnock are all on the first-team SIAC preseason squad. On the second-team unit are Byrd and sophomore pitcher Danielle Clark (Saraland High grad, 11-6 record, 1.95 ERA, 105 strikeouts).

Sports briefs

• Gov. Robert Bentley has announced $1.3 million in grants to enhance recreational opportunities in Alabama. The awards are through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Mobile received $386,525 to construct a 1.7-mile multi-use trail along Three Mile Creek and to install fitness stations, lighting, benches and signage. Semmes got $130,000 to construct walking trails, install playground equipment and improve drainage at its city park. Each city is providing identical matching funds. • Former USA volleyball star Mechell Daniel has signed a professional contract with Oriveden Ponnistus of the European Volleyball Confederation in Orivesi, Finland. She made her debut against Pieksamaki on Jan. 18, helping her team to a 3-1 victory. At USA, Daniel was a four-time all-Sun Belt Conference honoree, two-time SBC Commissioner’s List recipient and 2013 SBC Freshman of the Year. She is the career leader at South Alabama in double-doubles (45) and total attempts (4,444).

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE HOROSCOPES SCORPIO CROSSES THE AISLE

ANSWERS FROM PAGE 40

44 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll go a little “cavalier” at the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile by hijacking a horse and stealing the sword from the statue of Raphael Semmes. Once you’re outmanned and cornered by a Segway tour group, you’ll lay down your arms and call a truce at A&M Peanut Shop. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — After following coverage of a week-long manhunt in the tricounty area, you’ll be disappointed to learn the fugitive has been in jail the whole time. However, because of network sweeps, you won’t learn any of that from the local news. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Hearing two longtime friends talk about their investment portfolios will leave you relatively sad about your place in the world — a feeling that will quickly fade after you remember that there’s going to be a brand-new Star Wars movie every year for the foreseeable future. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — When your friend uses the phrase “a real pill” to describe a rude man in the grocery, you’ll start to suspect she’s secretly been your grandmother in disguise for a number of years. Perplexed, you’ll distract her with an old Reader’s Digest before sneaking out the door. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll become too sleepy to function at work next week after getting accidentally sucked into a TV Land marathon of “I Dream of Jeannie.” Unfortunately, the program’s plot will spill into your subconscious, causing you to repeatedly wrinkle your nose after being confronted by a supervisor. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll end up in the hospital after purging your body of all the food and drinks consumed in the two weeks following the Patriots’ Super Bowl win. Recovering, you’ll buy a ‘90s-era choker with a Falcon on it. LEO (7/23-8/23) — After your script is turned down by the Mobile Theater Guild because it was too “on the snout,” you’ll open your literal “Dog and Pony Show” at the Daphne Civic Center. Upon not receiving your deposit back, you’ll swear the center always smelled like horse manure. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — After spotting a certain horse-faced former quarterback at a bar you frequent downtown, you’ll gallop over to get his autograph. Unfortunately, he will be in a bad mood after waiting too long for a drink. He’ll rudely say “neigh” and stiff-arm you. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll watch in horror as the Alabama Legislature, strapped for cash, quarters prisoners in the homes of citizens. Fortunately, you’ll share your abode with one of the many nonviolent drug offenders currently locked up. It’ll be a good time. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll dress up in an adult diaper, grab a bow and arrows, and play matchmaker as a Valentine’s Day Angel of Love. You’ll spend all week firing heart-tipped arrows into the asses of every Republican and Democrat you meet. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You will be arrested by an overzealous ABC Board agent for whispering the word “alcohol” on a public right of way. Ironically, the toilet wine you produce and hustle in jail will be embraced by prisoners and law enforcement officers alike. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — After visiting the newest exhibit at the History Museum of Mobile, the Toto song “Africa” will be stuck in your head until eternity. Or at least until you bump into some Aussies at a bar, when the Men at Work song “Down Under” takes its place.

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

STYLE BOOZIE goes! My spy said all the costumes were amazing and they thought of everything! They had an acrobat, a lady on stilts, gypsies, a ringleader with a lion (a person dressed as a lion, not a real one), monkeys, clowns and more! Boozie’s spy reported the ball was a blast and one of his favorites to attend. And like I said, anything goes. My spy said he couldn’t get over the lady who wore a more tailored tux and pointed-toe heels. He said she looked killer and pulled off the look better than most guys.

Mardi Gras in ‘sweet lunacy’s county seat’

W

BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

hat a weekend! The weather was beautiful, Mardi Gras is in full swing, the spies were out in full force and Boozie caught a little break before the craziness to come. I say little break, because I still did stuff this weekend, it was just tamer then some of y’all’s weekends. Like, the most exciting thing that happened to me was when a tablecloth caught on fire at the party I attended. I guess you could say that party was “lit.” Luckily the spies were busy at work gathering all the latest gossip. So grab your king cake and indulge in this week’s sweet gossip.

Monkey see, monkey do

Believe it or not, Boozie has a few well-rounded spies and one of them happened to visit the grand opening of Eugene’s Monkey Bar & Grill in the new Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Mobile. A standing-room-only crowd was present for the Readers’ Theater production of Eugene of Walter’s “The Byzantine Riddle.” For those who do not remember, or worse, don’t know Walter, he was Mobile’s own renaissance man and master raconteur. Lagniappe’s monkey mascot was inspired by Walter, who wrote, “Down in Mobile they’re all crazy, because the Gulf Coast is the kingdom of monkeys, the land of clowns, ghosts and musicians, and Mobile is sweet lunacy’s county seat.” The cast consisted of Tom Mason of Tom Mason Communications; Carolyn Haines, a novelist, journalist and Harper Lee Award winner; Sue Walker, professor emerita at the University of South Alabama and Poet Laureate of

Alabama from 2003-2012; and Nancy Anlage, special events coordinator with the Mobile Public Library. The program was sponsored by the public library in partnership with the Southern Literary Trail. Despite the massive turnout, the hardworking staff kept the drinks flowing and the food coming. The Monkey Bar should be quite a popular spot during Carnival season as it sits directly on the parade route. Not to mention, Boozie hears they have great drinks and brunch. I’m sucker for good brunch!

With a revolver in the ballroom

Well, maybe not with a revolver, but definitely in the ballroom! Are you picking up my clues? Friday night was the Nereides ball at Fort Whiting and the theme was Clue, the board game. (That was one of my favorites growing up, and I still like to figure who did what and where!) Anyway, my spy said the ball was crowded and a lot of fun. So much fun that one guy decided he need, umm, a nap. Once this fellow found a resting place his date joined him and petted him, making sure he was OK. Some people just can’t hang. He better get ready because the party has just begun!

Just like a circus

After Friday night, Fort Whiting truly went wild with the Krewe of Phoenix under the big top Saturday night! Not knocking the ladies of Nereides but Krewe of Phoenix knows how to throw one crazy party. With the theme “A Night Under the Big Top” anything

F U T U R E S H O C K

46 | L AG N I A P P E | Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7

Spider sense

While some spies were ballin’ others were paradin’. Besides summertime, this is the time to hit up your friends who have houses at Dauphin Island. Nothing is better than heading down to the island for a Mardi Gras house party before and after the parade. But for those of us that aren’t so lucky as to have friends with a house, you’ve got to make a day of it. This past Saturday was the perfect day to set up a tailgate and wait for the parade, on island time. Boozie’s spy said the island was packed with paradegoers of all sorts, and

WHAT A WEEKEND! THE WEATHER WAS BEAUTIFUL, MARDI GRAS IS IN FULL SWING, THE SPIES WERE OUT IN FULL FORCE AND BOOZIE CAUGHT A LITTLE BREAK BEFORE THE CRAZINESS TO COME.” one of those parade goers even happened to have eight legs! Yep, you guessed it, a spider! Whatever you are thinking, stop thinking because it is probably wrong. My spy had the pleasure of being near a boy and his parents who brought their pet tarantula to catch some beads! My spy said the boy had been sure to pack the tarantula in its enclosure, even though he let the spider crawl all over him. I guess he was worried his pet might get lonely while they were gone. I guess there really is a first time for everything, Boozie has never seen a tarantula at a parade and hopefully never will, I prefer pets with four legs! Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ Mardi Gras ball lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURE FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Ivon Davis, n/k/a Ivon Davis Robinson from Willie L. Allen dated September 27, 1999 and recorded in Real Property Book 4775, Page 788 and re-recorded in Real Property Book 4952, Page 250, assigned to Steven C. Allen by Assignment of Vendor’s Lien dated September 24, 2008 and recorded in Real Property Book 6443, Page 1530, and modified by that certain Vendor’s Lien Modification Agreement dated September 29, 2015 and recorded in Book LR7315, Page 1147 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on March 7, 2017 at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz: Lot 6, Block 1, Strauss Brothers First Addition to Prichard, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 2, Page 21, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Steven C. Allen Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien. David A. Boyett, III ANDERS, BOYETT & BRADY, P.C. 3800 Airport Boulevard Mobile, Alabama 36608 (251) 344-0880 ABB# 80546 Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2017

PROBATE NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of RENITA ANN CORBIN Case No. 2017-0105 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2017 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. DENISE L CARROLL as Administratrix of the estate of RENITA ANN CORBIN, deceased Attorney of Record: C. CARTER CLAY Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2017

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of RAYMOND OSCAR KNIGHT SR. Case No. 2016-2259 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of January, 2017 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ANDRE’ KNIGHT as Administrator of the estate of RAYMOND OSCAR KNIGHT SR., deceased Attorney of Record: Charles J. Potts, Esq. Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2017

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of JIAN AN CHEN Case No. 2017-0096 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 30th day of January, 2017 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. TIE ZHENG as Administrator of the estate of JIAN AN CHEN, deceased Attorney of Record: ROBERT H MUDD JR, Esq. Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 23, 2017

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of CAROL ANN SIMMONS, Deceased Case No. 2017-0160 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted

to the below named party on the 2nd day of February, 2017 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. CLAUDE R. SIMMONS as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROL ANN SIMMONS, Deceased Attorney of Record: IRVIN GRODSKY Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 23, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY-ELECTRICAL PACKAGE University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Job No. 15-61 Bid No. 7012601 Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd., N., AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama. edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. local time, in Room AD23 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N., AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: HVAC UPGRADES to the USA TOWNHOUSE University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Job No. 16-78 Bid No. 7011901 Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 23, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd. N, AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N, AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@ southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: University of South Alabama Mobile, Alabama Instructional Laboratory Building Roof Replacement USA JOB NO. 15-89 BID NO. 7011001 Bids will be received from pre-qualified roofing contractors only, and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307

University Blvd, N., AD245 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N., AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County and the 13th Judicial Circuit; to repeal Act No. 82-675, 1982 1st Special Session, and Act No. 88-423, 1988 Regular Session, providing supplemental funding for certain salaries and expenses for the office of the District Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County. Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2017

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County; to amend Act No. 470, H. 952 of the 1939 Regular Session (Acts 1939, p. 298), as amended, which creates and establishes the countywide Civil Service System in Mobile County; This bill would propose local amendments to the civil service system; to provide for non-elected members of the Supervisory Committee; to provide for when the Supervisory Committee meets; to provide for how notice of the Supervisory Committee meeting is advertised; to provide for the qualifications for members of the Personnel Board; to provide for Personnel Board districts; to provide for Personnel Board member compensation; to provide for definitions of disabled persons; to provide for the establishment of pay ranges; to provide for the establishment of pay for entry level employees; to provide for pay steps for promotional employees; to provide for the methods of dismissals and suspensions of employees; to provide for the Personnel Board receiving legal services; to provide for the Personnel Board being a party in court proceedings. Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 2, 2017

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to repeal Sections 11-40-50 through 11-40-54, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to the use and occupancy of buildings; to create a new Section of the Code relating thereto; to grant to any Class 2 municipality the authority to enact by ordinance provisions for enforcement of local and state building regulations for the maintenance of structures; provide for a judicial in rem foreclosure on non-owner occupied properties; and provide for recovery of taxpayer costs and transfer of title to property under certain circumstances. Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County; to amend Act No. 470, H. 952 of the 1939 Regular Session (Acts 1939, p. 298), as amended, which creates and establishes the countywide Civil Service System in Mobile County; to establish procedures for self-recruitment and hiring by an appointing authority; to provide for certain adjustments and steps within the grade or range; to provide for the adoption by the governing body or delegated authority for personnel policy guidelines and operational standards; to provide for the purchase of excess annual leave; to provide that employees funded by federal or state funds or private grants are in the unclassified service; to provide that, with approval of the board, an order of lay-off can be determined under exceptional circumstances by the critical needs of the appointing authority; to provide that laid-off employees will be placed on the re-employment list for the same classification; to provide that all classified employees shall be subject to all the rights and protections provided by the laws and rules of Mobile County Personnel Board and that nothing shall limit or impede the ability of a classified employee to file a complaint or grievance with the

Personnel Board.

Lagniappe HD Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2017.

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to empower any Class 2 municipality in the State of Alabama to authorize, by municipal ordinance, the operation of lowspeed vehicles upon certain city streets of the municipality under limited circumstances and conditions. Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County; imposing an additional fine for unlawful parking in a space designated for persons with disabilities or a space where official signs prohibit parking; and providing for the distribution of funds collected. Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 10, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5388 US Hwy. 90, Mobile, AL 36619. 2008 Nissan Altima 1N4AL21E58N444951 Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 10, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 121 Schillinger Rd. N., Mobile, AL 36608. 2001 Lexus IS300 JTHBD182110019147 Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 10, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 42419 Nicholsville Rd., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 2004 Honda Civic 1HGEM22194L042247 Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicles will be sold on March 10, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5867 Hwy. 90 W., Theodore, AL 36582. 2003 Cadillac DeVille 1G6KD54YX3U105221 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13S362116358

Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 10, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 250 N. Craft Hwy., Chickasaw, AL 36611. 2005 Nissan Murano JN8AZ08T95W316532 Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following vehicle will be sold on March 10, 2017 Time - 12pm - at 4763 Lott Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613. 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552271166584 1999 Lincoln Town Car 1LNHM82W1XY636635 2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB4FN713358 2007 Jeep Patriot 1J8FT28W37D398225 2004 GMC Sierra 2GTEC19T241136186 2002 Lincoln Town Car 1LNHM81W72Y637461 2008 Lexus IS350 JTHBE262782015348

Lagniappe HD Feb. 2, 9, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 558 S. Wilson Ave., Mobile, AL 36617. 2006 Acura 3.2 TL 19UUA66296A006555 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7963 Bonanza Dr., Mobile, AL 36695. 1994 Geo Metro

2C1MR2463R6744372

Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 310 Oak Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. 2005 Ford Crown Vic 2FAFP71W05X104665 2005 Lincoln Town Car 1LNHM82W65Y624624 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 21864 Smith Rd., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 1997 Honda Passport 4S6CK58V6V4405822 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 13850 Whatley Rd., Silverhill, AL 36576. 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400 1GCEC19M7WE246113 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2565 Halls Mill Rd. Suite D, Mobile, AL 36606. 2006 Nissan Pathfinder 5N1AR18U86C628706 2001 Porsche Boxster WP0CA298X1U624459

Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5971 Hwy 90, Theodore, AL 36582. 1998 Cadillac Deville 1G6KD54Y7WU709359 2006 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT82H465112683 2000 Toyota Camry 4T1BG22K2YU670700 2003 Toyota Camry 4T1BF32K53U546194 1999 Oldsmobile 88 1G3HN52KXX4814188 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 3GNEK13T52G129661 2001 Honda Accord 1HGCG22521A030840

Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5713 Three Notch Rd., Mobile, AL 36619. 2001 Chevrolet Blazer 1GNDT13W11K232554 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 24151 Hawk Lane, Robertsdale, AL 36567. 2008 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D98U463648 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 4763 Lott Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613. 2005 Chevrolet Equinox 2CNDL63F556024784 2011 Toyota RAV4 2T3ZF4DV4BW054547 2015 Harley Davidson XG750 1HD4NBB15FC507454

Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on March 17, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 50933 US 31, Bay Minette, AL 36507. 2000 Kia Sephia KNAFB1213Y5853195 Lagniappe HD Feb. 9, 16, 2017

Deadline for legal advertising in Lagniappe HD is every Monday at 3 p.m. Lagniappe HD is distributed each Thursday. Lagniappe HD offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. For more information or to place your ad call Jackie at 251-450-4466. Or email at legals@lagniappemobile.com

Fe b r u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 7 - Fe b r u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 47