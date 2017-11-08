Lagniappe: November 2 - November 8, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Pay to spray Walker out early FIRE DISTRICT VOTES AHEAD FOR SOUTH MOBILE COUNTY Serial burglar Matthew Boykin Walker was released from federal prison Sept. 8, roughly 48 months into a 63-month conviction for being a felon in possession of stolen firearms. He was arrested while on probation in 2013 for breaking into a Washington County hunting camp owned by his elderly uncle and stealing $30,000 in gold and silver coins, $40,000 in cash and numerous weapons from a safe. At the time of his arrest, Walker was on probation for stealing a half-million dollars’ worth of antiques in crimes that were both lavish and bold. In those cases, Walker was accused of having crews come into people’s homes and essentially strip them of almost everything of value, including mantles, molding and appliances. He served no jail time in that case. One of the more unusual stories surrounding Walker includes efforts to have stolen silver serving pieces engraved to reflect a connection with President John F. Kennedy and his wife. One bowl in particular was engraved to appear as if it were a gift from President Dwight Eisenhower to the Kennedys. Walker apparently intended to sell the items as presidential heirlooms. He was sentenced to three years’ probation in 2011 for those crimes and given a 10-year suspended sentence in Mobile County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to four counts of receiving stolen property in cases that stretched back three years. Neither the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile nor the U.S. Probation Office would comment on Walker’s early release or the status of his probation. Walker’s attorney in the case, John White, did not return repeated calls requesting comment. According to sentencing, Walker should have served prison time through December 2018. He was also ordered to pay $42,000 in restitution to his uncle, Bob Boykin. By Gabriel Tynes BY JASON JOHNSON R esidents in two small areas of southern Mobile County will go to polls Nov. 7 to vote in two separate referendums related to local fire districts — one aiming to establish a new district outside of Bayou La Batre and another that could double the rates of fire service in Grand Bay. In Grand Bay, the premise of the referendum is fairly simple: People within the existing fire district there will vote for or against a proposed increase in the service they’re assessed by the Mobile County Revenue Commission to fund the district. Volunteer fire districts in the state of Alabama are permitted to levy a voluntary fee on property taxes collected within their districts. The Grand Bay Volunteer Fire Department is governed by two independent boards, the district board and a fire department board. Currently, the fire service fee in Grand Bay is $35 per year, which generates around $130,000 annually for the fire district. The proposed increase would take the yearly service rate up from $35 to $70 per year — doubling the money available to the Grand Bay VFD and marking the first increase in fire service fees in more than 25 years. Last week, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, whose district includes Grand Bay, said he supported the increase and thinks “they’re doing a good job.” He also noted that if the service rate were to increase to $70, it would be in line with other volunteer fire districts in Mobile County. For those in the Semmes Fire District, the current rate is $75, which is still lower than the $105 yearly fee assessed in the Seven Hills Fire District. Lagniappe reached out to District President Tony Baggett seeking comment on the petition to increase the service and how any new revenue would be used, but did not receive a response by press deadline. However, board members have said they intend to answer any questions at the last meeting before the vote is held, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the North Fire Station. The referendum itself will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Friendship Baptist Church in Grand Bay. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 While the vote in Bayou La Batre will also be held on Nov. 7, the issue is slightly different, as a majority “yes” vote would formally establish a new fire district just outside of the city limits. It’s something city officials have been working on for some time because it could allow fees for fire service to be collected from residents in the district, which could potentially include as many as 2,000 residences and businesses in Irvington, Dixon Corner and portions of Coden. While the Bayou La Batre Fire Department continues to respond to fires and emergencies from those areas, the city receives no funding to do so. Commissioner Carl said the referendum vote set for next month is the last phase of a plan the city’s legal team has worked to put together to address the issue. Unlike other districts, which collect fees to fund operations for all volunteer departments, anything the new district generates would go specifically toward enhancing the BLBFD, which employs certified firefighters and EMS workers as paid city employees. However, the funding generated would still be overseen and distributed by the district, and no fees would be assessed until 2018 at the earliest. If approved, the district would collect a yearly service fee of $75 for each business or residence in the district. The City Council has already seated the board that will oversee the district, and President Emma Lou Edwards said it’s projected to generate roughly $150,000 for BLBFD. Edwards said BLBFD has already set up a substation closer to the area the fire district would encompass, but the additional revenue would make it possible to keep another fire engineer and trained personnel there 24 hours a day. That would mean putting everyone within the district in a five-mile radius of fire service, which Edwards said was “a big plus.” The election is open only to registered voters living within the boundaries of the proposed BLBFD outside the city limits and will be held Nov. 7 at the Coastal Response Center in Coden. For more information, contact City Hall at 251-824-2171.

BAYBRIEF | CRIME A tale of two gunshots BYSTANDER CHARGED AFTER BULLET MEANT FOR ROBBERY SUSPECT HITS NEARBY HOME BY JASON JOHNSON L ess than 60 seconds after it began, the Oct. 18 robbery of a Citgo gas station on Riverside Drive ended with a 15-year-old bystander shot in the abdomen and an errant bullet penetrating the front door of a nearby home before striking a TV set in an unoccupied living room. One of the individuals who fired those bullets is being charged with a crime, while the other is not, though neither shot was fired by the actual robbery suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Soutullo. It was a chain of events that local prosecutors have called “convoluted,” but the aftermath has Mobile police concerned about citizens who might take the law into their own hands as some residents seem confused about when it’s OK to defend themselves from a criminal with a gun. In security footage from the Oct. 18 incident, the suspect is seen entering the Citgo store in a gray hooded sweatshirt that partially covers his face. He’s holding what appears to be a handgun. The Mobile Police Department says it was Soutullo, who has some 18 prior arrests in Mobile for offenses that include domestic violence and harassment. District Attorney Ashley Rich told Lagniappe this week the gun Soutullo is seen brandishing was later determined to be a BB gun. However, the gun a second clerk at the store pulled from under the counter was a higher caliber, though the round fired from it missed Soutullo and struck a 15-yearold girl standing just outside the door. As Soutullo fled, another bystander, 23-year-old Tyrone Taylor, opened fire after hearing a gunshot from inside the store and seeing a man running with a handgun. Like the first, that bullet also missed its target, sailing past Soutullo and into the adjacent home. While Soutullo was able to briefly escape on foot with approximately $300 in cash, it wasn’t long before he was apprehended by MPD canine units canvassing the surrounding area. Charged with first-degree robbery, Soutullo has been in custody at the Mobile County Metro Jail since. At the time, MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste warned other gas station owners and the general public that, even when acting in self-defense, those using firearms can open themselves up to potential criminal and civil charges and penalties. “Lately we’ve had a number of robberies that have occurred and in the process of the robberies occurring, some clerks have fired shots,” he said. “I would encourage them to allow us to do our job as law enforcement officers and be mindful that, when you fire a weapon — even sometimes in defense of your property — if someone is an innocent bystander, you could possibly be charged for your reckless behavior in a situation like that.” Battiste said it’s not an issue of “whether clerks have a right” to defend themselves. Instead, he said, like police officers, citizens are accountable for every round that comes out of their weapon. “I’m not advocating for the clerk or admonishing the clerk for their actions,” he added. “I want to make sure that those individuals, who are victims of crime, realize their actions could have criminal implications, particularly if the person they take action against is not directly involved with the criminal act being committed.” Though facts were still being uncovered, Battiste’s 6 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 comments gave the impression that someone other than Soutullo could be facing charges stemming from the incident. More than six days later, police arrested Taylor, charging him with discharging a gun into an occupied building for firing at Soutullo that night. After the initial incident, police said Taylor saw the robbery in progress but the suspect was already running away on foot when Taylor fired at him. According to court records, Taylor was also charged with two traffic violations and didn’t possess a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He posted bond and was released Oct. 24. In his only public interview since, Taylor told WPMI that Soutullo had “come running up with the gun and ran around my car.” While he said he felt bad the bullet missed and ended up going into a neighbor’s house, Taylor has maintained he did nothing wrong. However, the clerk who who accidentally shot the 15-year-old girl outside the store has yet to be charged with a crime, as Rich has opted not to file charges immediately and instead put the facts of the case before a Mobile County grand jury. While the girl who was hit by the stray bullet was treated and released from a hospital, several people sharing stories on social media about the incident have wondered why only Taylor was arrested. Asked about the department’s role in Taylor’s arrest, MPD spokesperson Charlette Solis deferred questions to the Mobile County District Attorney’s office. However, Rich didn’t offer much insight either, as both cases are still pending. However, she did take the opportunity to note that Taylor has a criminal record locally. “He admitted that he did shoot at the robber because he thought it was the robber who was shooting at the clerk, not the clerk shooting at the robber,” Rich said. “He has prior arrests for drug and property crime offenses. This is first for what is considered a violent crime.” A Lagniappe review did confirm that Taylor has previously been arrested a number of times locally throughout the past 10 years, including a pair of theft charges, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. However, it’s unclear if those prior arrests played a role in the decision to charge Taylor immediately instead of presenting the case to grand jury, as was the case with the store clerk, has not yet been identified by police or local prosecutors. Asked about any charges the store clerk might face, Rich only said “the other case will be presented to the grand jury … because it will be presented to the grand jury.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Blame game RICHARDSON FINGERS NEWSPAPER FOR LEADERSHIP SPECULATION T BY DALE LIESCH he drama surrounding the upcoming Mobile City Council leadership vote was ratcheted up Tuesday when a number of residents spoke in favor of selecting current council Vice President Fred Richardson as president of the council. Four speakers weighed in on the Monday, Nov. 6, vote and asked councilors to consider Richardson for the presidency, replacing current President Gina Gregory. Gregory told the speakers she felt it was “inappropriate” for them to campaign for Richardson at the council meeting. She said discussions have begun on the council leadership vote and they have remained cordial. Gregory said she hoped that would continue. Gregory added that each councilor could have residents speak in favor of each and every one of them for the presidency, given the council’s popularity as a whole. The Rev. Cleveland McFarland Jr. said he supports Richardson for the leadership post because he’s a progressive and productive member of the council. “Mr. Richardson loves this city and the council,” McFarland said. “He speaks very passionately about it.” After the speakers were finished, Richardson assured those in attendance that he was not “the source of divisive.” Instead, he blamed Lagniappe for first publishing the story about a possible leadership change. “A local newspaper put it all out there,” he said. “They got the community all stirred up.” Richardson elaborated on his point by comparing himself to a red flag being waved in front of a bull. Also in that initial story referenced by Richardson, Lagniappe reported of a communication issue between councilors and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. During a pre-conference meeting, Gregory referenced the communication issue. Stimpson’s administrative assistant was also present and taking notes for the mayor, who was on a trip to Phoenix. Gregory asked the councilors if any of them needed information from the mayor’s office. Richardson asked Finance Director Paul Wesch a question, before asking the administration to simply answer the questions the council asks going forward. Gregory cautioned her colleagues to get their questions answered at the meetings, “instead of going to the media.” Between meetings, Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber responded to concerns from downtown residents over the noise from loud bass coming from car stereos. Jerri Keith, who has lived downtown for two and a half years, said she’s used to loud noise downtown, but she gets awakened often by loud bass coming from car stereos on Dauphin Street early on weekend mornings. A neighbor of Keith’s also complained about the noise. He said he doesn’t believe the shortlived cruising ordinance was a good idea because it can lead to issues for people trying to park downtown, but he wants the city to do more to enforce the noise ordinance already on the books. In the case of loud bass, Barber said officers are instructed that if they can hear it from 50 feet outside of a vehicle it’s too loud. The problem, Barber said, is many times violators will see police coming and turn down the stereos until they are out of sight. Barber added that a recent focus on enforcement of the noise ordinance by placing officers in some unexpected places has netted 21 tickets in two weeks. A place to call home HOMELESS SITUATION DOWNTOWN IMPROVING, BUT ISSUE REMAINS S BY DALE LIESCH ince the Government Street Presbyterian Church stopped serving breakfast to the homeless as part of its Coffee Club ministry, complaints about vagrants and homeless people downtown have decreased, but the need has only shifted to other areas and not gone away. In a letter to congregants, the Government Street Presbyterian Church said the ministry was still being researched, and it is unclear whether it will be restarted at this time. In the letter, members of the “Coffee Club task force” said they researched the history of the ministry, solicited input from members, met with nonprofits and studied nationwide faithbased programs. The letter also said the group kept in mind the safety of volunteers working with the ministry, as well as the church’s assets, resources and the desire to be a good community partner. Meanwhile the homeless have not disappeared, but have merely shifted to other areas of the city, Waterfront Mission spokeswoman Angie Ishee said. In addition to the church ending its breakfast ministry, the mission doesn’t have a walk-up lunch downtown anymore. Funds from 15 Place provided money for the walk-up lunch at the mission, Ishee said, but since 15 Place ended its ancillary services the funding was pulled. Waterfront Mission only provides meals to guests in its overnight shelter, or to men in one of two programs dealing with addiction and workforce training, Ishee said. The overnight shelter is available for $10 per night to individuals who can afford it, Ishee said. There is no limit to the number of stays for someone who pays for the overnight shelter. The mission also has a respite dorm for those who are injured, she said. Homeless individuals who do not have an income of any kind, Ishee said, are referred to Housing First. Ishee said there aren’t as many walk-ups downtown as there used to be, but the burden has shifted to other parts of the city. The mission has seven thrift stores that help fund the charity, Ishee said. Only one of those — at 2365 N. McKenzie St. in Foley — is in Alabama. Even with the thrift stores and private donations, Alabama proceeds result in an approximate $300,000 loss each year for the Mobile shelter, Ishee said. The city, Ishee said, has helped secure grant funding for the mission. Councilman Levon Manzie said the issue will continue as the downtown area continues to be redeveloped, noting money is not always the answer to the problem. Last year, Manzie requested the city give Housing First $100,000 to help it continue the ancillary services at 15 Place, but his proposal was not seconded for a vote. N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Looking for options ORANGE BEACH TOWN HALL WILL ADDRESS ROAD, EDUCATION ISSUES BY JOHN MULLEN T he fix isn’t in. In fact, the fix may be out for at least 20 years. “We all know that is the 20-year cure for traffic problems at the beach,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “All I know is we need a road through the state park.” An alternative north-south road on the island, another bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and putting a fifth lane on Canal Road will be topics for discussion Tuesday at the Orange Beach Events Center in a town hall forum. Education will be on the agenda as well as questions abound about the planned new Orange Beach grades 7-12 high school and the Gulf Shores split with the county system. A new road through the state park will be a topic, but it’s probably not a feasible option. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ settlement of a lawsuit with the Gulf Restoration Network over the state’s use of $58 million of BP money for the Gulf State Park Project prevents a new road from being built in the park for 20 years. “That was part of the settlement that was able to get the lawsuit settled and us moving forward with the project,” DCNR Director Chris Blankenship said. Kennon said officials from Orange Beach or Gulf Shores weren’t consulted before that settlement was reached. He believes island officials should have been made aware. “For that deal to be made without any real consultation with the folks who understand and know the traffic at the beach, I don’t think was a wise one,” Kennon said. “I think we are going to evaluate our options.” A traffic fixe for the busy season, Kennon says, is not a local issue, but one for the entire state, which receives healthy revenue from sales and lodging taxes from the Baldwin County tourist economy. “This is never about Orange Beach,” Kennon said. “This is about the beaches of Alabama. The fix for the tourist traffic and the growing pains that we have is that road through the state park. It’s just that simple.” Blankenship said because the settlement rules out a “new” road being built doesn’t mean there aren’t other options. “There is specific language in the settlement that says there is the ability to expand any existing roads through the park,” Blankenship said. “Nothing in the settlement would preclude any expansion or roadwork on roads or areas that border the park. So, there are some opportunities to do some work down there over the next several years, depending on funding or whatever the other options would be.” Another possibility is reopening the part of State Park Road 2 that was closed and made part of the trail system during the Gulf State Park Project, Blankenship said. “There’s nothing in the settlement that would preclude us from being able to do that,” he said. “That is an option for the future.” What’s not an option, but a sure thing, Kennon said, is the fifth lane coming to Canal Road. “We’re going to have two lanes heading south that will go through the 161/ Canal Road intersection at Tom Thumb,” Kennon said. Also part of that project is a bypass that would leave Canal Road at Pep Boys and go to Alabama 161 south of McDonald’s. That project will take longer than Canal Road’s fifth lane, Kennon said. “It is wetland and has some other issues so it’s going to take longer to get that done,” Kennon said. “We’re hoping we have the fifth lane in two years. Through that two-year period, we are going to work on getting the permits and getting done what we need to do. We essentially want to divert all traffic — north and south — down that bypass. There are a lot of other options and variables and moving parts there, but that is ALDOT’S and our goal.” A new bridge is far from a certainty, but Kennon said work continues to make it a reality. But it won’t be accomplished through any deals with American Roads, owner of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge. “The bridge company will not build it and we can’t bring ourselves to spend money to build a bridge for the bridge company,” Kennon said. “We’ve negotiated with them in good faith every way we could possibly negotiate. I’m not saying they’re the bad guys. I’m saying we couldn’t make it work. We’re going to talk about potential bridges both east and west of the current bridge.” State officials planning to attend include ALDOT Director John Cooper and Southwest Engineer Vince Calametti. Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler will also be on hand with members of his staff to answer residents’ school questions. Debt, shortfalls and taxes Willing to serve DAPHNE SCHOOL STUDY REVEALS COSTLY CHOICES FOR CITY 32 APPLY FOR FIVE SPOTS ON GULF SHORES EDUCATION BOARD A BY JOHN MULLEN s talk of assuming debt, budget shortfalls and added taxes needed to fund a Daphne school system neared two hours, a $43 million debt seemed to be a sticking point for Councilman Joe Davis. “I wasn’t put on the City Council to raise taxes or create a separate school system,” Davis said. “I was put here to try to manage our money, to try to grow and prosper and provide opportunities. There are other ways we can make our schools better without going to this sort of expense.” Those expenses include $5.3 million to start the system to pay for basics such as teacher salaries before state funding would kick in. And in the first year alone the city would have to additionally pay the equivalent of 9.1 mills, or about $3.6 million, for operational needs and having enough in reserve to cover one month’s operating costs as required by state law. Davis’ comment drew a smattering of applause from the sparse crowd, the size of which was not lost on Mayor Dane Haygood. “We have a full room, it seems like, but I counted and there’s probably only about 30 citizens here that are maybe not city staff or not media related,” Haygood said. “It’s amazing to me that we’ve got a town of 25,000-plus, a polarizing issue for a lot that the media’s very interested in, and yet we can’t even fill the room. I’m not sure what that means, but we all need to look in the mirror and see what that means as best we can.” Council President Ron Scott said the lack of a crowd may indicate a lack of interest in splitting from Baldwin County and forming a municipal system in Daphne. “The Gulf Shores situation, to a great de- T BY JOHN MULLEN gree, was citizen-funded,” Scott said. “There was an awful lot of citizen involvement. They had full rooms and they cheered when they decided to go with the system. The input I’m getting from the people I’ve talked to is we don’t have a broken system. They are happy with the Baldwin County system.” Besides assuming the debt on current school buildings, consultants from the Criterion K-12 group said, Daphne would need the equivalent of 2 mills more in taxes to balance a school budget. And just to bring the funding up to the level currently provided in Baldwin County schools would require 6 additional mills. “In order to maintain the level of service currently being provided by Baldwin County, the city must be willing to provide significant funds toward the startup of operations,” the Criterion study said. “In addition, the new school board must be willing to make personnel cuts of almost 10 percent of its certified staff and either additional revenues must be provided or expenses reduced to make up the recurring budget deficit projected each year. To achieve a ‘top 10’ school system, even more will be required.” In July, Daphne OK’d spending $38,500 for Phase I of the Criterion study in a 5-2 vote and will vote on Monday whether to pay another $30,000 for an even more detailed Phase II. “I don’t know where that vote will go,” Scott said. “But you also need to realize you’re going to have to raise taxes if we go forward with this. Either a sales tax — and we’re already one of the highest sales taxes in the country. If you do ad valorem tax, they have voted down ad valorem tax increases in this county and in this city time after time.” 8 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 he city of Gulf Shores received paperwork from 32 people wanting to serve on the newly formed school system’s board of education. At least one of those, Angie Swiger, has previous experience. Swiger is the current representative for south Baldwin County’s District 5, which mainly encompasses Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan, Ono Island and Elberta. Swiger said if she is chosen, she will step down from that post to serve on the city’s panel. Meanwhile, the Baldwin County Board of Education has asked the Alabama Attorney General’s office if Swiger can continue on the county board at all. She is a longtime resident of Gulf Shores and would be living in the new system’s district. The resolution asks, “Does a member of the county board of education residing within the municipal limits of the newly established city school system remain eligible to serve on the county board of education?” Swiger believes she can legally finish out her term through 2020 if she’s not named to the Gulf Shores board. “I owe it to the citizens of my district who have elected me twice and who have entrusted me to make certain that the children and parents of Gulf Shores, as well as the children and parents of the rest of my district, have my unwavering representation,” she said. “I want to be certain that all of the children in my district have proper representation at all times.” With Swiger on the board, she would play an integral role in negotiating the split terms with her former colleagues at Baldwin County Schools. Gulf Shores hopes to open its schools starting in 2018, a timeline Superintendent Eddie Tyler has questioned. “There is an aggressive timeline the city has,” Tyler said. “I don’t know how realistic that is.” Swiger says while there is a lot of work to be done dividing assets and determining if out-ofdistrict students can finish in Gulf Shores, she thinks it’s doable. “The timetable is ambitious, but not impossible,” she said. Mayor Robert Craft says the city has made all the right moves and done all the preliminary work to ensure financing the system will go smoothly. “There’s been a lot of noise being made about how can the city do this, how can they afford to do this,” Craft said at a recent meeting. “We’ve got that figured out. Jason [Dyken], our Finance Committee chairman, went into great detail about how we’re not taking money out of the reserves, we’re not putting more money in the reserves. We’ve got the ability to cover that $2.1 million deficit between having a top-performing school and we’ve already committed to doing that.” According to Economic Development Coordinator Blake Phelps, with the revenues currently predicted, Gulf Shores can fund about $8,600 per student. Baldwin County currently spends about $8,900. By using some of the $2.1 million formerly going into reserves, Phelps said, the city can match what top-performing schools in Alabama spend at $9,500 per student. Or, to reach highest-performing status, the city would spend all of the $2.1 million to fund just over $10,000 per student. Craft said many of those decisions will be made by the incoming board of education. “The board of education and the superintendent will decide what needs to happen here to run the school,” he said. “We’ve got to give them enough money to manage the education outcome we’re looking for and add some component to allow them to build the necessary facilities where we’re not overcrowded and we’ve got a great place for our kids to go to school.”

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Life or death MOBILE COUNTY CAPITAL MURDER SUSPECT BECOMES LATEST TO RETRY CASE BY JASON JOHNSON I t was the first capital trial since her election in 2011, the death penalty was on the table for a heinous double murder and Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich prosecuted and secured the a conviction herself a month after taking office. The jury found Derrick Penn, 44 at the time, guilty on four counts of capital murder. The prosecution proved that Penn broke into the apartment of his estranged wife, Janet Penn, where he fatally shot her before beating her boyfriend to death with the same gun. It was a strong win for a newly elected district attorney. It’s also one of a handful of capital murder convictions that have been overturned on appeal during Rich’s tenure. In 2014, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Penn’s conviction and death sentence after it found “plain error” in how the jury was instructed to consider a single piece of evidence: a restraining order Janet Penn had sought for protection from her estranged husband. The appeal was brought by the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that has challenged and overturned multiple capital convictions in Mobile County alone. EJI claimed the protective order was used in the original trial to imply Penn was guilty of burglary and murder because it showed his estranged wife wouldn’t have let him into her apartment willingly. Capital murder is defined in Alabama as murder occurring during the commission of another crime. It automatically comes with potential sentences of life in prison or the death penalty. Because of that, the burglary charge was crucial to Penn’s conviction and death sentence. However, Alabama law also prohibits using “collateral bad acts” as evidence in criminal trials because, according to EJI, “jurors tend to believe the defendant is guilty of the charged crime if he has committed previous crimes.” The higher court agreed with EJI. While prosecutors said they intended to use the protective order to prove “motive, plan, design, scheme, [or] intent,” the appellate court found Judge Charles Graddick failed to properly limit the jury’s consideration of that evidence when he charged them. The court also found that Rich, in her closing arguments, used the protective order to “establish what Janet [Penn] had been thinking” in the days leading up her death. “Specifically, the prosecutor argued that the exhibit supported the State’s position that Penn had entered or remained unlawfully in Janet’s apartment, telling the jury: ‘She had filed a protection from abuse order, weeks before, because she didn’t want [Penn] around her, in her apartment, anywhere near her,” the 2014 opinion read. For the appellate court, that was enough to call into question the validity of Penn’s convictions — the same court that overturned the 2013 capital murder conviction and death sentence of Derek Tyler Horton on similar grounds late last year. Like Penn’s conviction, Horton’s was overturned because “collateral bad acts” were introduced to the jury including evidence that Horton has been previously investigated for an alleged domestic assault and testimony about his prior history with illegal drugs. As has been the case with other local convictions overturned on appeal, the fly in the ointment was a 10 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 procedural issue, as in the case against Carlos Kennedy, whose 2013 conviction and death sentence for sexually assaulting a 69-year-old Mobile woman before beating her to death with a clawhammer was overturned because he wasn’t allowed to act his own attorney at trial. Last year, Kennedy was given that chance during a lengthy retrial. However, Kennedy called no witnesses and presented no evidence and, for the second time, was found guilty of capital murder, though he dodged a death sentence after the jury instead recommended life without parole. Penn’s retrial last week also ended with a second unanimous guilty verdict following a brief day of deliberation. On Tuesday morning, the jury returned an 11-1 recommendation in favor of the death penalty to Judge Rick Stout. As in the first trial, Penn never denied killing his wife and her new boyfriend. Instead, seeking a lesser charge, the defense argued that Penn hadn’t broken into his wife’s apartment that night in 2009, and that the killings were not premeditated but done in the “heat of passion.” His second prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright, argued Penn betrayed that defense with his own words in statements captured on a series of voicemail messages left for Janet Penn in the weeks leading up to her murder. “They want you to believe that it was all in the sudden heat of passion but his own words tell you what he was going to do,” Wright said during closing arguments. “This isn’t something he just said one time. There were threats and multiple statements that he was going to kill them.” Specifically, those messages recorded Penn saying things like “You’re going to make me kill y’all” and that if “he couldn’t have [Janet], no one could.” However, the petition for protection from abuse that Janet Penn filed a few weeks prior to her death was referenced again during the retrial. During her closing arguments, Wright referenced it to show that Janet had made attempts “to keep him away from her” and “wasn’t trying to get back together with him,” as the defense had alluded. While it’s unclear how that reference to the document might be viewed during an appellate review, any decision as to its appropriateness would be based on how Judge Stout instructed the jury to consider that evidence before they were sent into deliberations. If for any reason Penn appeals his new conviction and sentence, it will require the court of criminal appeals to check for any “plain error or defect in the proceedings,” which is required in all cases where the death penalty is imposed regardless of the reasons for the appeal.

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Lonely at the top BILLIONAIRE PHARMA EXEC TIED TO LOCAL ‘PILL MILL’ INDICTED BY JASON JOHNSON T he founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. was arrested last week and charged with allegedly bribing doctors to improperly prescribe Insys drugs containing the powerful opiate fentanyl — the biggest arrest in a nationwide crackdown that’s already netted two convictions in Mobile. John N. Kapoor, 74, was arrested in his home state of Arizona Thursday and charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) as well as other felonies, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Law. To date, Kapoor is the most prominent pharmaceutical executive to be charged in any drug conspiracy. Kapoor, the former executive chairman of the board and CEO of Insys, founded the company in the late 1990s. He resigned after six former Insys executives were indicted in December 2016, but has remained an active board member and majority owner of the company. The month after those indictments, the United States Department of Justice turned its attention to Mobile, where Dr. John Patrick Couch and Dr. Xiulu Ruan — owners and operators of Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama (PPSA) — were being tried on many of the same charges Kapoor now faces. After a seven-week trial, Ruan and Couch became the first medical professionals in U.S. history to be convicted on federal RICO charges that were originally intended to combat organized crime. They were each sentenced to at least 20 years in federal prison, and the federal government has since seized millions of dollars in cash, cars and property from both. What ties the two local pain docs to Kapoor are the drugs that his company produced and marketed, most notably the fentanyl-based product Subsys. Intended and FDAapproved to treat “breakthrough pain in cancer patients,” Ruan and Couch were accused of prescribing the drug to noncancer patients without a legitimate medical purpose. While it’s not illegal to write off-label prescriptions — prescriptions issued to patients outside of their FDAapproved use — a former Insys sales rep who worked exclusively with PPSA in Mobile testified that Ruan and Couch directed patients to fill off-label prescriptions at C&R Pharmacy, which they co-owned in Mobile. In turn, the pair billed federally funded and private health insurance providers to the tune of $572,000 for those expensive, unnecessary and dangerously addictive drugs — all while collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in “speaking fees” from Insys to encourage other doctors to write off-label prescriptions for Subsys as well. During the local trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar said Ruan and Couch were “very important” to Insys — claiming that top executives from the company had traveled from Arizona to meet the doctors in Mobile on more than one occasion. The trial in Mobile relied heavily on testimony from former PPSA employees and associates who accepted plea agreements in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors. Ruan and Couch were denied that offer after pushing their case to trial. When asked whether the doctors might assist the government in their ongoing cases involving Insys and its former employees, Defense Attorney Dennis Knizley seemed to suggest that ship might have sailed during the pretrial phase of the case. As for the man at the top of the alleged nationwide conspiracy, Kapoor appeared in federal court in Phoenix for the first time on Thursday but will face his charges in Boston, where the previous six Insys executives were indicted in late 2016. The former Insys executives currently charged in the scheme include Kapoor; Michael L. Babich, 40, of Scottsdale, Arizona, former CEO and president of the company; Alec Burlakoff, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, former vice president of sales; Richard M. Simon, 46, of Seal Beach, California, former national director of sales; former regional sales directors Sunrise Lee, 36, of Bryant City, Michigan, and Joseph A. Rowan, 43, of Panama City, Florida; and former Vice President of Managed Markets Michael J. Gurry, 53, of Scottsdale. All are facing various charges that allege a nationwide conspiracy to bribe practitioners in multiple states — many of whom, like Ruan and Couch, operated pain clinics — in order to get them to prescribe Subsys and other fentanylbased pain medications. In exchange for bribes, kickbacks and “speaking fees,” the practitioners allegedly wrote large numbers of prescriptions for patients, most of whom were not diagnosed with cancer. The indictment also alleges Kapoor and the six former executives conspired to mislead and defraud health insurance providers who were reluctant to approve payment for the drug when it was prescribed for noncancer patients. They achieved this goal by setting up a dedicated “reimbursement unit” within Insys for obtaining prior authorization directly from insurers. “In the midst of a nationwide opioid epidemic that has reached crisis proportions, Mr. Kapoor and his company stand accused of bribing doctors to overprescribe a potent opioid and committing fraud on insurance companies solely for profit,” said William D. Weinreb, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. “Today’s arrest and charges reflect our ongoing efforts to attack the opioid crisis from all angles. We must hold the industry and its leadership accountable — just as we would the cartels or a street-level drug dealer.” If convicted, Kapoor faces at least 20 years for the RICO charge, which does not include the potential sentences associated with his charges for fraud and the conspiracy to violate anti-kickback statutes. If the government treats his case like Ruan and Couch’s, Kapoor — a billionaire — could see any asset gained as a result of the alleged conspiracy seized by the federal government. However, it doesn’t appear Kapoor is entertaining the idea of a guilty plea just yet. On Thursday, his defense attorney, Brian T. Kelly, told national news outlets that Kapoor was “not guilty of these charges” and “intends to fight [them] vigorously.” N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES No need for apologies here ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM who had syphilis untreated for decades just to see what would happen. That definitely counts as an embarrassment for the state, but the feds get some of the blame too. Speaking of STDs, even as I wrote this another point of Alabama pride came to my attention. The Centers for Disease Control just listed the top 10 and bottom 10 states when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases and guess what? We weren’t in either list! Alaska clocked in at number one in the STD category, followed by our neighbor to the west — and my home state — Mississippi. (I haven’t lived there for a while, so no need for alarm.) Actually, Alabama finished at number 11 on the list, but we know for sure that people from Alabama aren’t spreading STDs anywhere near as often as people from Alaska! Of course the prudes from Vermont had the least amount of social diseases, but that’s probably just because they’re too worked up about maple syrup. We can count the birth of Mardi Gras, our sugar-white beaches and the biggest traffic snarl on I-10 from coast to coast among some of our great achievements. Jimmy Buffett, the guy who runs Apple and George “Goober” Lindsey are all Alabamians. So Doug Jones, it looks like Roy Moore may be right. There’s no need to be embarrassed about Alabama. You can probably rest assured that if Roy wins the election he’s going to give Alabama a whole lot of other things not to be embarrassed about. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 kicks butt week in and week out, and Nick Saban could be the smartest person who ever lived. Maybe Rhode Island should apologize for whatever passes for football in that state. They’re the ones who should be embarrassed. Really, there are a lot more things to be proud of as an Alabamian than there are to be embarrassed about. I mentioned football already, didn’t I? We have lots of humidity and that’s supposed to be good for wrinkles, so we probably have really nice skin as a state. Alabama has contributed mightily to the country’s music and literature and also provided the internet with the YouTube sensation, “The Crichton Leprechaun.” That piece of pop culture is known worldwide. Talk about no apologies necessary! We know where da gold at! Huntsville was home to much of the technological development of the rockets that helped us land on the moon in 1969. True, we did enlist the help of some former Nazi scientists from Germany, which may look bad when viewed through today’s hypersensitive lens. Maybe we offer a “mini apology” on that one. I also like to think about the proud Tuskegee Airmen — the first black fighter squadron in World War II — as a moment of Alabama pride. The Commodores came from Tuskegee too, so that’s another winner. Of course there was also the Tuskegee Experiment, in which the U.S. Public Health Service left hundreds of black men Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen W ell, Doug Jones has stepped in it now. The Democratic nominee for United States Senate went and called the state he hopes to represent an “embarrassment,” and now he’s catching hell for it from the Republican nominee, occasional Judge Roy Moore. “We are at a point in this state that we can either go forward or backward,” Jones told reporters from a statewide website. “I’m not a perfect candidate or a perfect person, but I will tell you, what we represent is going forward in this state. Roy Moore represents a backward look. I’m tired of Alabama being an embarrassment around the country.” Moore fired back in a statement, saying, “Alabama needs a senator in Washington who is proud of this state, someone who will be a strong ambassador for Alabama. We don’t need an Obama-like senator who goes on an apology tour for Alabama like President Obama did for America.” It started me thinking, ARE we an embarrassment to the rest of the country? Is Alabama the family member nobody wants to talk about? I know we all love to think that’s Mississippi, but what if it’s us? And if so, should we start the dreaded “apology tour”? I tried to think about things we’ve done that might embarrass the U.S. in front of other countries. Certainly we’ve had our share of embarrassing political moments over the years, from George Wallace trying to block African-American students from entering the University of Alabama, Fob James pretending to be a monkey while discussing whether evolution should be taught and Robert Bentley. I mean, just Robert Bentley as a whole — all of it. The Luv Guv was a total embarrassment. But do we need to apologize for these guys? Wallace actually apologized for himself, even though you’d never know it from the way he’s remembered. Fob certainly isn’t much worse than some of the other goofy governors other states have elected — looking right at you, Illinois and Rod Blagojevich. And we’ll apologize for Bentley when New York apologizes for Anthony Weiner, OK? Maybe we should be embarrassed about the sorry state of our educational system, but really, unless your state is in the top 15 or so states education-wise, shouldn’t everyone be embarrassed? Nobody’s putting up signs at the state line announcing that you’re entering the state with the 30th best education in the country. Finishing in the bottom three is particularly awful, but the last list I saw had the entire U.S. ranked in the middle of the pack worldwide, so we all kind of suck. Roy’s right about that one, there’s no need to apologize for being uneducated. Should Alabama be embarrassed about being poor? We are one of the poorest states, but if you flip that around, it probably means we have fewer of the richyrich 1-percenters who aren’t paying their share of taxes while they reap untold wealth off the backs of the less fortunate. Maybe that makes us a nicer place, and there’s no reason to apologize for being nice, right? While it’s true that many people, especially East and West Coast elites, immediately think of Alabama when it comes to racial strife and inequality, we’re not alone in that category either. All the rioting and public demonstrations appear to be happening in other states, not Alabama. Can we surmise, then, that there is no longer a problem here and no need for apologies? I’ll let Roy field that one, but I have a good idea what he’ll say. Certainly we have no reason to be embarrassed about our football teams. The University of Alabama A WILD POLICE CHASE IN FAIRHOPE LAST WEEK ENDED WITH ONE SUSPECT DEAD AND ANOTHER IN CUSTODY.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Always wear the good pair ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M y grandmother had a strange obsession with car wrecks. It wasn’t that she worried so much about dying in them or totaling her precious Buick. Nope, she was more concerned with what the paramedics and/or ER personnel would think of your undergarments should you be so severely wounded you would need transport and disrobing for treatment purposes. She not only worried about her own undies in this highly unlikely scenario, but also the underwear of her entire family. “Ashley, go change those panties right now. They have holes in them,” she would tell my 7-year-old self as we were getting dressed to go somewhere. And not to anywhere fancy, mind you, probably just to school, the Piggly Wiggly or the TG&Y. “What if we had a car wreck? Would you want the people in the ambulance to see those things? You just never know what’s going to happen when you walk out that door.” Being a young child, I just accepted this as fact. If we were to somehow wrap her LeSabre around a tree or accidentally run it into the Tombigbee River, the first thing on the minds of the paramedics would, of course, be the tattered condition of my Strawberry Shortcake panties. “I think we are going to lose her. Give me the paddles. But good God, have you seen her underwear? Who leaves the house like that? Clear!” Tragically, it may not stop with the ambulance workers and ER docs. Could you imagine the horror if you showed up to the pearly gates in your skankiest skivvies? What would St. Peter think? “Um yeah. Are you really planning on wearing those for eternity? Ohhhh-kay. Whatevs. Luckily the big guy doesn’t judge.” I would love to say my grandmother’s unusual desire to make sure we are all wore fancy “drawers” at all times in case of vehicular tragedy gave me some complex as an adult to always be prepared for such. But let’s just say there are a few pair in the rotation that would cause harsh judgment from any medical personnel and/or higher beings that got a look at them as I lay dying. But when those do come up in the rotation (usually when I haven’t had time to do much laundry), I always hear her disappointed voice in the back of my mind. “Oh, Ashley!” Sorry, Grams. In this same vein, a lifetime of watching “Dateline,” “48 Hours,” “Forensic Files” and “Law and Order” always has me thinking what the detectives and crime scene investigators would think if they found my dead body in a gutter and I didn’t have any identification on me. It seems, at least in “Law and Order,” the medical examiner makes a lot of judgments about John and Jane Does based on whether or not their fingernails are manicured. If they are, they start questioning tennis pros at area country clubs. If not, they start showing your picture to all the local pimps. Unfortunately, my cold dead hands would fall into the hooker category most of the time. They also judge you on your stomach contents. What can I say? One day they may find Ruth’s Chris, the next they may find Krystal. Maybe both. This is really going to throw Detectives Briscoe and Curtis for a loop! “It appears Ruth’s Chris was her last meal, as her stomach is full of butter, steak, ice cream and Frangelico, but that just doesn’t make sense, considering the condition of her fingernails, not to mention her underwear.” If they find you dead at your home, they will not only judge your body but your house. This is the one I worry about the most. Because with two kids, my house often looks like a crime scene and there have been no crimes committed in my home (to my knowledge). They’ll look around first and see drawers pulled out in all of the bedrooms with clothes falling out of them. There will be soccer balls and ballet shoes in strange places like the dining room table or on the back of the toilet. Toys will be scattered from one end of the house to the other. Detective Briscoe will say to Curtis as he arrives on the scene, “I just got here but it clearly looks like a robbery.“ I will overhear this as I lay there dead. My ghost will leave my body and try to say as I hover over the scene, “Hey guys, I know it looks like someone just robbed this place or perhaps they were looking for secret files, but that’s not the case. We were just in a big hurry this morning. I swear I was going to straighten it all back up tonight! Please don’t think we live like this all the time!” But they can’t hear me. CSI will scrape a hardened red substance off of the kitchen counter and say, “Detectives, looks like we may have some blood over here.” Don’t waste your time, CSI. It’s just dried ketchup from chicken fingers the other night. “Detectives, there is an unidentified white substance on the couch. We’re sending it to the lab, but you know what that could indicate.” No, no, no, CSI. The only thing that indicates is that my stupid kids rubbed the frosting from their cinnamon rolls on my couch … again. I swear I have asked them not to a million times. I was going to get this all cleaned up tonight! You have to believe me. My ghost will float around miserably, embarrassed that the detectives and forensics team had to see my house in this condition. I’ll try to pick up a few things but my ghost hands won’t let me. Distraught, I will hear the M.E., who had been giving my dead body a preliminary assessment, call the detectives over. “I’m not sure burglary is your motive,” she says. “The victim’s underwear is practically torn to shreds.” No, no, no, no, no, no. They are just the old ones. I was going to do laundry tomorrow! Why did I have to be murdered today of all days? I had good ones on yesterday, damn it! Just then, Grams floats up right up beside me and looks down at my lifeless body and tattered underwear. “See, I told you.” N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Keeping dreams alive BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER “ T hose who come hither are generally of the most ignorant stupid sort of their own nation. … Not being used to Liberty, they know not how to make a modest use of it … that they are not esteemed men till they have shewn their manhood by beating their mothers, so these seem to think themselves not free, till they can feel their liberty in abusing and insulting their teachers. … Few of their children in the country learn English … The signs in our streets [now] have inscriptions in both languages … they will soon so outnumber us, that all the advantages we have will not in my opinion be able to preserve our language, and even our government will become precarious.” If not for the use of the old English form of certain words one would think this quote was from someone living in our day. Who spoke these words and of whom did they speak? The author of the quote is one of our venerable and beloved founding fathers — Benjamin Franklin. The group of people he critiqued and criticized in such a sharp and harsh way — German immigrants to America. Nativism, favoring the interests of established inhabitants over those of immigrants, and xenophobia, intense or irrational dislike or fear of people from other countries, is nothing new. Just like it exists now, it’s also permeated our past. When Franklin spoke the above words in 1753, he was expressing a deep frustration with the numbers of Germans pouring into the colony of Pennsylvania. For a country that lauds itself as a melting pot, we’ve unfortunately always shown particular reluctance to add new groups to our societal stew. During the 1800s it became the Irish who were rebuffed and unwelcome on these shores. In fact, there was a time when it was common to pick up a newspaper and see in the want ads: “No Irish need apply.” After the Irish it was the Asians, and the latter’s growing presence led to the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act. After them it was the Italians and other Southern Europeans. Sounding disturbingly similar to what you might hear today, Southern Italians were seen as “rapists and savages.” Indeed, the 1911 Dillingham Report, compiled by the United States Immigration Commission, observed: “Certain kinds of criminality are inherent in the Italian race. In the popular mind, crimes of personal violence, robbery, blackmail and extortion are peculiar to the people of Italy.” The result of this kind of thinking? The Immigration Act of 1924, which became law and threw up an effective barrier to the majority of Italians, Southern Europeans and others who wanted to immigrate to this country. Indeed, when we survey U.S. history it seems the “others” among us have always had a difficult time being accepted. The American Dream often came with ethnic limitations. This history came to mind as I was sitting and listening to the fears and anxieties of two local young people who are beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. Since 2001, the bipartisan Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act — crafted to give those who came to the U.S. illegally as children per- 14 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 manent legal resident status — was introduced and has failed to make its way through Congress. In light of this repeated failure, in 2012 President Obama created the DACA program, allowing children brought to the U.S. illegally to temporarily live, study and work in America. DACA applicants are vetted criminally and for any national security risks. If they pass and are accepted, they become protected from deportation and are eligible for privileges such as a work permit, college enrollment and obtaining a driver’s license. There are almost 800,000 individuals in the DACA program. Beneficiaries are also referred to as “Dreamers” (after the neverpassed DREAM Act). Around 4,800 Dreamers reside in Alabama — not nearly as many as in states such as Florida and Texas, but the smaller numbers don’t make it less of a problem for those in our community who are affected. The two young people I referred to above were among the top graduates in their local high schools, and as a result of the DACA program were able to enroll in and currently attend college. Now much of that, along with their future in this country, is in doubt. President Trump has decided to rescind the DACA program, but has allowed for a six-month delay, giving Congress time to put together comprehensive legislation to address and remedy the issue. However, with basically no serious legislative action or accomplishment so far this year, it’s doubtful immigration will become one of them. As DACA students, these two local young people are not able to receive federal financial aid assistance, but they say that’s totally OK — they are more than happy to work and pay their way through school to try and obtain that dream, which has drawn so many from the world over to this nation’s shores. It’s young people such as these that led a consortium of evangelical groups and leaders to issue a letter to President Trump, stating: “While working with leadership on Capitol Hill on a permanent legislative solution, we also ask that you ensure that these young immigrants are protected. We have seen immigrants strengthen our great nation throughout its history. … One group of immigrants who exemplify these benefits are young people brought to our country by their parents as children. We carry particular concern for the future of these Dreamers because they have so much to offer America. … As a country, we need to focus on real solutions for our broken immigration system … Deporting these young people runs counter to these priorities.” Let’s allow these young immigrant dreams to be kept alive. It goes to the core of who we are, or at least who we proclaim to be.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Dems need to think beyond Mueller’s Russia probe BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM F ormer Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was indicted on Monday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Predictably, Washington, D.C., and the media that tracks it reacted enthusiastically to the announcement, looking at all the angles to see what this might mean for Donald Trump and his presidency. Democrats, and some Republicans, reacted with a giddiness, as if this were the appetizer at their favorite restaurant with a main course and dessert yet to come. Other Republicans that weren’t as thrilled about the news seemed to dismiss it as Officer Barbrady would on “South Park” by proclaiming, “Move along people, there’s nothing to see here.” What’s likely going on with these indictments is a Mueller effort to put the squeeze on Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates. The end goal: to get them to give something up on Trump. Recall that back in June, Mueller announced the addition of Andrew Weissmann — the former head of the United States Justice Department’s criminal fraud section — to his investigation team. Before joining Mueller’s probe, Weissmann’s claim to fame was the role he played in prosecuting New York City organized crime in the 1990s and the Enron scandal in the 2000s. Both of those prosecutions relied on flipping witnesses. What is happening in this Russia probe is likely similar to those investigations. Meanwhile, we should expect this to captivate the news cycle for the time being. The airwaves will be filled with breathless anticipation of the next shoe to drop and dimestore opinions from anyone willing to go on television and declare the pending disastrous end of the Trump presidency. In the meantime, as we await the apparently expected fall of Trump, does any of this matter politically? Imagine how a conversation might go if someone was trying to sway a 2016 Trump voter who isn’t quite as locked in to the blow-by-blow of the news. “First indictments brought down in the Trump-Russia probe. You best rethink your support!” “Why? What was Trump indicted for?” “Well, Trump wasn’t indicted. But an associate of his was — his former campaign manager!” “Oh, so his former campaign manager was colluding with the Russians.” “Well, no. He allegedly committed tax fraud a decade ago and failed to register as an agent of a foreign government.” “What does this have to do with Trump?” “It doesn’t matter! Trump bad!” Once you get to steps four and five of that conversation, you are already losing the interest of our short attention-span electorate. And chances are, if it is one of the diehard variety of Trump supporters, you could have had “Trump was found guilty” and that person would have already dismissed it as some left-wing conspiracy wasting the precious time needed to get America back on the right track. Essentially the vast majority of people who vote have already made up their minds, and all of this is just background noise. The Mueller soap opera is just the complicated Washington political game being played. Most of the public just blows it off as uninteresting. Polling shows only 37 percent of Americans can name their congressman and just 43 percent can name a Supreme Court Justice. Likely, an even smaller fraction of people could tell you who Robert Mueller or Paul Manafort are. The hope for some Democrats is that this plays out like Watergate. It won’t be the crime of collusion (for which there is still no publicly available evidence), but the cover-up of the alleged crime. Create enough smoke and uncertainty about the bet voters made on Trump in 2016 and perhaps they will reverse course at the ballot box next time. The country is still a year away from the first meaningful national election since Trump’s inauguration. It would not be unprecedented for the opposition party to retake Congress in the midterm election following a presidential election. However, Democrats have not pulled off retaking Congress after a Republican election since Dwight Eisenhower’s first term in 1954. The reason for that is the Democrats had already controlled Congress after a Republican-winning presidential election. The exception came in 2002 with President George W. Bush, whose party managed to retain control of Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Regaining control of Congress after losing a presidential election two years prior is a scenario for which the Democratic Party does not have a winning playbook. The other problem the Democratic Party faces is that while the demographics seem to be moving in its favor, Democrats do not turn out for midterm elections like Republicans do. The obvious question is, what do you do to get Democrats to come out and vote in a midterm election? Or how about, how do you get to make a Trump voter a Democratic Party convert in 2018? It’s not going to be by harping on an indictment of Paul Manafort with complicated circumstances. While this is a good weapon for Democrats to have in their arsenal, it’s not a silver bullet. There is still a lot of work to be done for Democrats to regain a foothold in Washington, D.C. N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL USA Medical burn center ranked first in nation BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he University of South Alabama Medical Center’s Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center was recently ranked first in the nation for patient outcomes during the second quarter of 2017 among academic medical centers with burn centers, according to a news release from Vizient, formerly the University HealthSystem Consortium. “Some of the best care in the nation is performed at USA Medical Center every day,” Sam Dean, administrator of USA Medical Center, said. “It is exciting to have our burn team recognized nationally for the highest quality of care they provide patients in the region.” The Mobile-based burn center provides minimally invasive care and enhanced recovery approaches for patients from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana. One of the busiest burn units in the country, the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center consistently ranked in the top five for patient outcomes in 2016, earning Vizient’s second-highest spot nationally for patient outcomes during the first quarter of 2016. “This new No. 1 ranking speaks to the strength of our entire staff,” said Dr. Steven Kahn, director of the Luterman center and the Burn Intensive Care Unit at USA Medical Center. “We consider it a privilege to provide a public health service to the Gulf Coast. With the consistency that we have seen in outstanding outcomes, it is clear that there is no reason to travel outside of Mobile for quality burn care. Staying close to home and having the added element of family support tends to speed recovery.” The USA burn team includes physicians specializing in burn surgery, critical care, infectious disease, plastic surgery, trauma surgery, orthopedic surgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology. Support staff includes specially trained burn nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, dietitians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and a chaplain. Internationally recognized for research, the USA Burn Team has contributed to hundreds of medical publications and made significant contributions in burn care, including new technologies, firefighter safety, nutrition, infection control, immunology, scarring, pain management and wound healing. A state-certified Level 1 Trauma and Burn Center, USA Medical Center serves as the major referral center for South Alabama, southeast Mississippi and portions of northwest Florida. In 2016, USA Medical Center served patients in 53 counties. The medical center’s designated trauma team treats an average of five critically injured patients per day, or more than 1,700 people yearly. USA Medical Center is part of USA Health, a 3,800-employee health system. the Mobile metropolitan area for The First when the merger is finalized next year. The combined company will have approximately $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.9 billion in total deposits and $1.5 billion in total loans. • Sway Downtown, a new 1,400-square-foot yoga studio at 10 S. Conception St. between Conti and Dauphin streets in downtown Mobile, recently opened for business, according to owner Noel Hanley. Hanley has completed a 200-hour teacher training with Kindness Yoga in Denver and is also certified in progressing ballet technique. Classes to be offered by Sway include vinyasa yoga, gentle yoga, family yoga, creative movement, sway barre, sway abs, creative movement and adult ballet • The 14,000-square-foot former Sawyer’s Furniture property — built in 1970 at 2855 Springhill Ave. in Crichton — was recently purchased for $245,000 by a private investor. Amber Dedeaux with Vallas Realty worked for the seller. The buyer was represented by Christmas Properties. • According to Chris Harl with White-Spunner Realty, ice cream eatery SnoDash recently leased some 1,610 square feet of space at the Jubilee Point Shopping Center in Daphne. • According to Pratt Thomas with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., an institutional investor recently acquired several foreclosures through their acquisition of writeoffs from several local area banks. Examples of properties up for auction include some 9,500 square feet of office space sitting on .85 acres at 601 W. Railroad St. in Bay Minette and 17 acres of undeveloped land located at 41655 State Highway 59 in Loxley. More information about the auction can be found by contacting Pratt Thomas or Daryl Cleworth at Merrill P. Thomas Co. and John Vallas at Vallas Realty. Full listings of real estate inventory up for auction can be found on www.hudsonmarshall. com. Broadus joins NAI Mobile NAI Mobile recently announced the addition of Brandon S. Broadus as a commercial sales and leasing consultant for the commercial real estate firm. A military veteran prior to joining NAI Mobile, Broadus served as career officer • Planet Fitness is leasing some 18,200 square feet of in The U.S. Army and holds a horticulture degree from Mississippi State Univerretail space in The Outdoor Center, 1705 State Highway sity. Most recently he was the commander of a financial management detachment at 59 in Foley. The fitness center is slated to open early next Fort Drum in New York. spring. Amanda Goldman with Stirling Properties repre“Brandon completed his first transaction within one week of joining the NAI sented the landlord. STIX Commercial Group worked for Mobile team,” Pete Riehm, industrial and office specialist at NAI Mobile, said. the tenant. “We are very impressed with his background and thrilled with his extremely dy• The First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) announced namic start in the industry as a new agent.” in a news release it has signed an agreement to merge with “NAI Mobile is comprised of dedicated and experienced professionals who are Southwest Bancshares Inc., the parent company for First committed to ensuring its services,” Broadus said. “It is certainly an honor and Community Bank, headquartered in Chatom. The transaction will add 10 new banking locations within privilege to work with an industry leader in Southwest Alabama.” Commercial real estate moves 16 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7

CUISINE THE REVIEW Hangout Oyster Cook-Off in its 10th year 2017 HANGOUT OYSTER COOK-OFF NOVEMBER 3-4 GULF SHORES, AL BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET The kickoff: Friday, Nov. 3 Save yourself from jumping the starting gun. We lay off the oysters on this evening so we’ll be ravenous for them the next day. This night before the cook-off is focused on suds as The Hangout, 92ZEW and This Is Alabama present the Craft Beer Festival. Over 30 different breweries will be slinging more than 70 craft beers for sampling in your souvenir cup from 6-11 p.m. Live music by Anderson East will get the party cranked. Don’t miss the new feature called Brew B Que. It’s a pitmaster lineup combining the forces of Wesley True, Derek Emerson, David Crews, Ty Thames, Jeremy Downey, James Canter and more serving up pulled pork, seven sauces and seven classic barbecue sides to go with your brews. “Almost Baked Beans,” Potato Wedges, Angie’s Braised Greens, Fermented Coleslaw, “After Church Mac and Cheese,” Chipotle Sweet Potato Salad with Cilantro and South Texas Coastal Cactus and Shrimp Slaw will surely liven up the pork party with the many colorful sauce options. Tickets are $40 for this boozy soiree, and you must be at least 21 to enter this area. Designated drivers will not be allowed alcohol of any kind. The cook-off: Saturday Nov. 4 The cook-off is where they ramp up the fun. It’s a Saturday full of excess as the hottest chefs in the Southeast compete in three categories for the best oyster. Beginning at 11 a.m. your $10 ticket gets you in. You then can purchase tasting tickets to exchange for oysters. By oysters I mean more than 35 restaurants will be serving upwards of 100 different oyster recipes. These are by some of the finest chefs in our area and surrounding markets. Some are James Beard finalists and semifinalists looking to claim the top prize. Take advantage of being able to sample this much talent in Photos |Courtesy of The Hangout H ard to believe it has been a decade since the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off cracked open its first shell, but the festival will be at it again Nov. 3-4 on Beach Boulevard in Gulf Shores. This event has become nationally recognized as the premier celebration of the pearl producer, with chefs of great merit coming from all over to assist as we honor the bivalve. We’ve come to know this as a place to sample oyster dishes, rub elbows with Food Network celebs and take in as much craft beer as we do live music. You don’t mess with that formula, so this year will be pretty much more of the same, but with some new faces. The North American Oyster Showcase is the raw bar of your dreams, with oysters from all over the United States as well as Canada and Mexico. one space, but keep an open mind. Sometimes the guys you’ve and admission to the “Chefs Only” private party Saturday never heard of can make something that melts in your mouth. night. The VIP package includes two tasting ticket booklets Use every tasting ticket you can get your hands on. They have (totaling 30 tickets). no cash value after the festival ends at 6 p.m. You will also find relaxed seating and a private bar in the Not only will you be sampling some amazing creations, VIP area presented by Hancock and Whitney Banks. These the contest will be flanked by other events. This year eight tickets are limited, of course. If everyone was a VIP, there celebrity chefs will be hosting cooking demonstrations on the would be no VIP. Sapporo Cooking Stage hosted by Martie Duncan of “Food Network Star.” The lineup includes award-winning Cory Bahr, The Music “Food Network Star’s” Rusty Hamlin and Wesley True from Anderson East is making a big splash with his soulful voice Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Five-time James Beard Award semifinalist on the Elektra/Low Country Sound label. Chef Rob McDaniel, Adam Evans, Chris With a new album, “Encore,” coming out Lilly and Irv Miller will be joining Martie Jan. 12, he will take the stage Friday night and the gang as well. It’s a great way to during the Craft Beer Festival. Catch this sharpen your culinary skills and see some Athens, Alabama, boy now before he begins of your favorites at the same time. a grueling tour the first of the year. My favorite part of the Saturday festiviEast Tennessee native Rodney Atkins THE 10TH ANNUAL ties is the North American Oyster Showhas been churning out the hits on Curb Recase. This is the raw bar of your dreams cords long before this festival began. “Take HANGOUT OYSTER with oysters from all over the United States a Back Road” and “It’s America” are just as well as Canada and Mexico. There will a couple of tunes that have done him well. COOK-OFF SHOULD BE be oyster farmers on hand to discuss and Catch him Saturday. educate attendees about the different traits A BIG ONE. IF YOU’VE Country singer/songwriter Cam (Caof oysters. Try an oyster from Washington maron Ochs) will deliver her pop-infused next to a Murder Point or an East Coast NEVER BEEN, MY ADVICE Northern California country style Saturday variety. The difference is stunning. as well. Her debut EP, “Welcome to Cam IS TO TAKE IT EASY. You don’t have to stick to beer while Country,” brought her widespread acclaim you’re here. This year’s selection of craft and a Grammy nomination for the track cocktails has expanded. Expect a mixology “Burning House.” bar from High West Whiskey, bloody mary See this week’s music feature for an interbars from Tito’s,and an abundance of wine in the Champagne view with Cam by Lagniappe music editor Stephen Centanni. Lounge. Our favorite country station, 95KSJ, presents the live music The skinny for Saturday with Rodney Atkins and Cam. The 10th annual Hangout Oyster Cook-Off should be a big The VIP Perhaps you prefer to roll a little higher than the average bear this weekend. If so, VIP tickets are available for $150. This price lets you enjoy the cook-off in style. The perks are exclusive chef tastings, meet-and-greets with some of the chefs one. If you’ve never been, my advice is to take it easy. There are so many beers Friday and you can get swept up in the music. Keep a little in the tank to enjoy five or six hours of eating oysters on Saturday. Don’t neglect the North American Oyster Showcase. Stay hydrated. Most importantly, come back next year! N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Wahlburgers hits OWA ment director. “Our research shows that dining is just as important to our guests as a day in our theme park. Wahlburgers brings the value, quality and brand recognition to really spark excitement.” Speaking of sparking excitement, a menu of sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato tots and hearty burgers should get you fired up. My advice would be to dine after you hit all the roller coasters, not before. Ice cream for the kids and a full bar for mom and dad make this a fun time for children of all ages. Eat responsibly. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Female pitmasters prepare for battle Every time we turn around, there’s more going on with the World Food Championships coming to The Wharf in Orange Beach Nov. 8-12. This is the second year of Cowboy Charcoal’s Fire and Ice Women’s Competitive BBQ series, where women’s teams from the Kansas City Barbecue Society fight it out through all sanctioned events from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31. Qualifications through points earned afford the teams the chance to compete in Orange Beach. On the line is $25,000 in cash and prize packages as well as diamond jewelry. It’s just another reason for you to visit the World Food Championships. Imagine a champion in each of these categories: barbecue, chili, burger, dessert, sandwich, bacon, recipe, invitational steak, seafood and chef challenge. Check out www.worldfoodchampionships.com for all the details. Bayou Bash at All Saints Episcopal Church Y ou may not be familiar with Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, but I am willing to bet a triple-decker hamburger you know his brothers Mark and Donnie. The Brothers Wahlberg just opened the newest branch of Wahlburgers in OWA, Foley’s 14-acre amusement Photo/Facebook | Wahlburgers park, shopping and dining destination. “At OWA we are always seeking new ways to bring a complete experience to our guests, whether it’s the largest theme park on the Gulf Coast or now the largest Wahlburgers in the U.S.,” said Greg Rawls, OWA’s business develop- 20 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 It’s a chance to eat and cut loose at the corner of Ann and Government streets when All Saints Episcopal Church hosts its annual Bayou Bash fundraiser Friday, Nov. 3. Music, food and fun are on the agenda (that’s an understatement!). This year’s musical act is the jazzy Sean Dietrich Quartet. Creative Catering by Sean from the local TV show “The Creative Cooks” is in charge of the menu. Cajun pork loin, shrimp and grits, garlic mashed potatoes and green beans are some of the items served. Vegetarian Alfredo will be available for the non-carnivorous. Save room for desserts. A full bar is there to wash it all down. Silent and live auctions make this a competitive event as well. There will be plenty to bid on, so bring your checkbook. All net proceeds go to community outreach programs, so give as much as you can. Tickets to this event cost $35. It runs from 6-10 p.m. For more information call 251-438-2492. All Saints is located at 151 S. Ann St. Recycle!

COVER STORY City’s burgeoning beer scene stymied by legal issues F BY DALE LIESCH AND JASON JOHNSON or Mobile residents eager to raise a pint of locally made brew, the wait is almost over. Through a long legal battle based on zoning issues to roadblocks with the Alabama Beverage Control Board, the Port City’s craft beer connoisseurs have had to wait on its burgeoning microbrew industry. With three local breweries closer than ever to opening their doors, Mobile is primed to take advantage of a market that’s seen substantial statewide growth in recent years as the craft beer craze has made its way southward, closely followed by a culture of beer lovers. trash cans. There is no current city zoning for a microbrewery, which is why a variance would be needed. Sherrill’s attorney, John Bender, said he believes Sherrill prevailed because there are other possible uses for the former ice house, such as a café or funeral home, that could prove even more burdensome to residents than a microbrewery. Without a variance, food and beverage processing, which is how the brewery was categorized by the city, is only allowed along St. Louis Street and in areas near Brookley Field, Bender said. Sherrill owns the former ice house property and doesn’t know what the future holds for it. He also IT WAS SLOW TO CATCH doesn’t have a timeline for when Haint Blue’s microbrewery and Haint Blue taproom will be open for business. It appears Haint Blue Brewing ON … CULTURAL BUT Sherrill is currently brewing and owner Keith Sherrill will likely bottling his beer at Lazy Magnolia’s surrender on a nine-month legal ALSO LEGAL CHANGES brewery in Kiln, Mississippi, which battle to place his brewery in the helped Haint Blue have its product former Crystal Ice House facility at MADE THE BUSINESS on the market before last year’s 806 Monroe St. Despite a favorMardi Gras. MODEL MORE VIABLE. able ruling in September by Mobile “It was not part of the plan,” he County Circuit Court Judge Ben said of the partnership. “It’s part of Brooks for a zoning variance, Sherthe narrative of never giving up.” rill recently signed a letter of intent Haint Blue is currently available on another property. at 130 locations, including several local bars, restaurants “It doesn’t feel good,” he said in a phone interview. and grocery stores. “In one regard, I’ve been ready to wash my hand of the legal battle … I wanted to open a beer company and make Serda’s everyone happy.” The brewery founded by local coffee baron John Serda He did not specify where the new location was, but faced its own set of challenges prior to opening next confirmed it was not in Baldwin County, although he had month, but nonetheless the Serda Brewing Co. began looked for locations there. “I looked at other options all over town,” Sherrill said. brewing beer last week. State law allowed Serda to open a microbrewery and “Downtown, Midtown, I looked across the bay.” taproom on Government Street downtown, but because Brooks’ ruling came with a number of conditions, of Alabama’s three-tiered liquor license system, he was which might have played a role in Sherrill’s decision. required to surrender his license to serve alcohol at his For one, Sherrill would have to insulate an interior wall popular coffee shops on Royal Street and in Daphne. of the building to “reasonably minimize the impact” of Surrendering his alcohol license there will cut into live music on nearby residents. The order also limited about 6 percent of his sales, he said. live music at the brewery to only two nights per week. State law prohibits a beer manufacturer from also holdBrooks also capped the building’s occupancy at 100, ing a retail license, Serda said. The move would have an including any outdoor seating. impact on the coffee shop’s evening sales and could result In order to construct the brewery at the site, Brooks orin a change of operating hours. Yet Serda said he’s still trydered Sherrill to build an 8-foot privacy fence on the westing to find a way to keep both licenses. ern property line, as well as plant four to six buffer trees. Even without the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board’s Closing time for the facility was to be set at 9 p.m. Sunday red tape, Serda’s has had delays opening to the public. For through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. example, Serda said the building had to possess a certifiThe order also set forth restrictions on parking and cate of occupancy before the brewing process could begin. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 “One of the biggest setbacks is we had to finish everything before brewing,” he said. “Everything had to be done. That was kind of a huge process.” Because Serda’s, like Haint Blue, will sell beer off-site, the microbrewery cannot serve food. Instead, the taproom will have a food truck court to cater to patrons, Serda said. Serda’s will begin by producing four beers: a pilsner named Hook, Line and Lager; an IPA called Mobile Bay IPA; a porter called Clear Prop and a Vienna amber called Tidewater Amber. While the brewery will mass produce only a small handful of beers, Serda’s will be able to produce small batches of other beer to be sampled at the taproom. Popular brews, Serda said, could then be produced on a larger scale. Brewpubs Meanwhile, Iron Hand is set to open as a brewpub in the DeTonti Square area of downtown. Bob Isakson, who owns the building Iron Hand will be leasing, said they converted a 1927 church building into the brewpub space. “We’re putting everything back the way it was,” he said. “It’s going to be beautiful, just beautiful.” Isakson said another brewpub, The Old Majestic, is set to open on St. Louis Street, in an old warehouse that will be moved from Greenville, Mississippi. “The warehouse is being dismantled, restored and historically reassembled in the St. Louis Street Automobile Alley Historic District,” Isakson wrote in an email. “The Old Majestic Brewpub will have a large beer garden in front with an outside activity area including such planned events as human-sized chess and bocce ball courts.” By law, something categorized as a brewpub can serve food, but can only make beer to serve for on-premise consumption. Mobile was previously home to Hurricane Brewing, a brewpub that operated on Dauphin Street for a short time. Drinking locally Developing a craft beer culture locally requires one thing above all else: a lot of people who like to drink beer, try new flavors and discover new brands. Fortunately for those wading into brewing for the first time, retailers think Mobile’s already got one thanks, in part, to the restaurants and watering holes that have prioritized having a healthy selection and a changing rotation of beers. When it comes to selection and rotation, the most notable spot for the past few years has arguably been LoDa Bier Garten. Positioned at the corner of Dauphin and Joachim streets, the downtown eatery boasts more than 100 beers on tap on any given day. Since then, owner Matt Golden opened Old Shell Growlers for the midtown beer connoisseur and recently revealed plans to launch a second Bier Garten location in West Mobile. When all three are up and running, Golden said, his businesses alone would be managing and rotating more than 250 taps — something hard to imagine less than 10 years ago, when state law prohibited beers containing higher than 6 percent alcohol by volume. After the laws were relaxed, as a wave of new craft breweries were established throughout the Southeast, that beer culture followed, and Golden said Bier Garten opened up in a “sweet spot” just as the interest was taking hold in the Port City. “The craft craze hit the West Coast two decades ago, but just like everything else, it takes time to make it all the way down here to the South. Now, the demand is totally here,” Golden said. “Mobile is a big IPA town, but it’s also been fun seeing the different trends over the past few years and watching meads and sours come into play. Now everyone is going crazy about sours. Three years ago pumpkin beers were the thing; now everybody’s got one.” While a healthy variety of craft beers is obviously good for consumers, it could also be good for the breweries launching in Mobile. In general, craft beer drinkers — those who reach for more than the marquee, domestic pilsner — like new things and, in general, like to support local breweries, which is something retailers focus on regularly when marketing craft beer.

COVER STORY ried? They’re opening up a brewery right down the street,’ or say ‘the boys from Haint Blue are doing this?’ The answer is absolutely not, we’re nothing but excited,” Golden said. “All that does is get people excited about craft beer, and I’m where you get it.” “Haint Blue, Fairhope — they’ve always have coverage on our tap walls, and John Serda’s beer, when it finally gets out of that building, it will be front and center on our taps and it always will always be at our locations.” Photo |Daniel Anderson It’s no coincidence that some of the most readily available beers made at true microbreweries are produced elsewhere in Alabama (Good People) or in neighboring states such as Florida (Grayton Beer Co.) and Mississippi (Southern Prohibition Brewing). However, Golden said the same drive some craft beer drinkers have to try something new can be a bit tricky for breweries just getting their brands out there. “Craft beer connoisseurs are incredible people. I kind of compare them to artists, in that they never quit evolving … but that also makes them one of the most unloyal demographics in that they have no loyalty to a particular brand,” Golden said. “Variety is great for the consumer, but not so much for the breweries when they’re trying to establish a flagship beer. Those are the ones you see sold in grocery stories and places like that, but inside the bars, or at a place like Mellow Mushroom or Bier Garten, people are really coming for something different, something they haven’t tried before,” Golden added. One thing Golden has also focused on recently, specifically at Old Shell Growlers, is featuring newer, younger breweries. Last week, Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., of Colorado, had representatives there passing out samples and talking up their products. While the new breweries might technically be competition for someone who owns three places to sit and drink beer, Golden said he doesn’t view it that way. On the contrary, he told Lagniappe he can’t wait for the local guys to get up and brewing so he can feature their products as well. He said that’s partly about supporting local efforts, but also good business. With three restaurants that focus on having a variety of craft beers, Golden said his endgame is to get every single person in Mobile to try at least one. An influx of local craft breweries doesn’t seem like it could hinder that too much. “I’ve had people ask me, ‘Aren’t you wor- Better late than never After fairly recent changes to state law made microbreweries more viable in the state, a number of the facilities have opened statewide. Mobile might be a little late to the game, but Alabama is still seeing a growth in the microbrewing industry that is outpacing the national average, meaning it’s as good a time as any to get started. Dan Roberts, executive director of the Alabama Brewers Guild, said the state saw a 34 percent growth in the industry from 2015 to 2016. The national average is just 6 percent, he said. “It was slow to catch on,” Roberts said of the microbrew industry. “Cultural but also legal changes made the business model more viable.” The biggest change came when the state allowed breweries to include taprooms, Roberts said. Taprooms allow a smaller producer to make a name for itself by letting customers sample the various beers. A taproom can help a brewer go from producing zero to producing 500 barrels, which is the hardest jump to make. Five hundred barrel production means 1,000 kegs a year. “It means you’re not big, but someone’s heard of you,” Roberts said. “A taproom helps grow the market.” There is room for growth in the state and in Mobile, Roberts said, as microbrews only make up about 1.5 percent of the total market. Local brewers, such as Serda and Sherrill, understand there’s currently room for competition and both are embracing it. Sherrill said each of the three facilities will serve their own purposes, as Serda’s is a larger brewery, Haint Blue is sort of medium-sized and Iron Hand is a smaller brewpub operation. “We’re all lucky because we’re all very different,” Sherrill said. “We each have our own vibe.” Serda said he empathizes with the legal battle Sherrill has had, but is excited to see all three breweries open and operating before too long. Serda says he’d like to see Mobile benefit from brewing the way Asheville, North Carolina, has. With dozens of breweries, Asheville is known by tourists as a first-class beer city, Serda said. N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Ballet star returns to his Mobile roots BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H ESAC breaks ground on improvements walk everywhere and the faster pace and there’s just a buzz about it. It wakes you up every day. The energy is so great here,” Hoven said. Meteorological energy is another story. Thanks to his Gulf Coast background, the dancer chuckles at New Yorkers’ complaints about summer heat. “The humidity in New York is probably about half of what we have in Alabama. You can sweat here right when you walk out of the house but definitely not as much as Alabama,” Hoven said. In NYC since 2003, he’s not ready to call it quits. Homesickness isn’t an issue since he makes it back to the Azalea City “in summer for a while and all the major holidays.” “My mother is deceased but my father and the rest of my family still lives in Mobile,” Hoven added. The biggest question would be age. A highly athletic art form, ballet is noted for its physical toll. Martha Graham noted, “A dancer’s body cannot lie,” something to which Mikhail Baryshnikov can attest after a lifetime of surgeries, particularly on his right knee. “I’m hoping I make it until I’m, like, 40, that’s my goal. Used to be the average age was, like, 35 when people retire, but now people take better care of their bodies and people are lasting a lot longer,” Hoven said. Nearing his noted gateway to middle age, Hoven said he had one surgery five years ago, repairs to an ankle that became a problem with repeated sprains. He seems satisfied with the results. Hoven’s daily routine orbits the gym and studio. He’s eased back on resistance training for now — “maybe some bands” — yet photos show a decidedly fit physique the average 27-year-old would kill to possess. Modern fitness medicine also extends to his diet. Hoven employs a nutritionist. He’s also carried another part of his roots to Manhattan: a Chamber Music hosts string quartet Mobile native Blaine Hoven (standing in window) will take the stage for Mobile Ballet’s “Blaine Hoven — Full Circle” performance Nov. 2. passion for Alabama football. It’s not as out of place as one might assume. “There’s a lot of [Alabama fans] up here. It’s crazy. They even have their own bar where they go to watch games,” Hoven laughed. It’s not just sense of place but family tradition as well. He said his father was so attuned to the Tide he kept an on-campus condo across from Bryant-Denny Stadium. Asked about his plans for immediately following the Mobile performance, there was no surprise. It involves a long ride through the country with family. “I’m driving with my father up to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-LSU game,” Hoven chuckled. At first glance, the Attacca String Quartet looks like they’re barely out of the academy. However the fresh-faced foursome certainly has accolades that reveal a worldly talent level. Since forming at Juilliard in 2003, they have served as the 2011-13 Juilliard Graduate Resident Quartet and the 2014-15 Quartet in Residence for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. They have played Wolf Trap, Carolina Performing Arts, Converse College, Bologna Performing Arts, Florida Keys Concert Association, Garmany Chamber Music Series, Lyrica Chamber Music and Carnegie Hall Neighborhood Concerts in New York. Their most recent album was hailed by The New York Times and The Boston Globe and pulled in the Arthur Foote Award from the Harvard Musical Association and the Lotos Prize in the Arts from the Stecher and Horowitz Foundation. Mobile Chamber Music brings them to Mobile for a concert Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing 24 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 Arts Center on the University of South Alabama campus. The program includes Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 2 in A minor and Beethoven’s Quartet No. 15 in A minor. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Satori Coffee House (4072 Old Shell Road) or at the door. For more information, call 251-476-8794 or visit mobilechambermusic.org. Christmas Spectacular tix on sale The University of Mobile’s 15th annual Christmas Spectacular is set for Nov. 16-19 at Cottage Hill Baptist Church (4255 Cottage Hill Road). The holiday season tradition features an orchestra of more than 50 student and professional musicians who accompany approximately 200 UM singers with selections ranging from classical sacred to contemporary Christmas music. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 6:45 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 4 p.m. Tickets sell briskly and range from $5 to $45, with discounts for groups of 20 or more. For more information, call 251-442-2383 or go to umobile.edu. ARTSGALLERY Fairhope is steadily growing and the Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak St.) is growing right along with it. ESAC’s exterior “capital campaign” renovations are set to begin, starting with a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. According to ESAC’s website, the campaign is aimed at bringing mechanical and electrical systems into greater efficiency, renovating the façade and entrance, improving handicapped access and other matters. A general plan can be glimpsed on its web page. Members and representatives of donor organizations will be at the event, including the Fairhope Single Tax Corp., the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the A.S. Mitchell Foundation. According to the fundraising totals on the ESAC site, $254,919 has been donated and matched by a $200,000 grant. That leaves the center just $45,091 short of its $500,000 goal. Photo | Courtesy Mobile Ballet ow do you keep one foot in Mobile and the other in New York City when those feet are typically sailing across the Big Apple’s most celebrated stages? Blaine Hoven has a method. “I usually see it as my time away from being fast-paced. I use the flight down to readjust. Flying through the Atlanta airport, people are already slower-paced there, so it helps,” Hoven said. A soloist with the American Ballet Theatre, Hoven will lead colleagues through the same adjustment before taking the Mobile Civic Center Theater stage for Mobile Ballet’s “Blaine Hoven — Full Circle.” Hoven served as artistic director for the Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. performance, gathering players and organizing pieces for the hometown review featuring internationally lauded dancers. “I wanted people from every rank in the company instead of just stars, because we have very talented people in each rank. Also, I wanted the group as a whole to mesh so I kind of picked people who get along together and would have a good time as a group doing this,” Hoven said. The bill includes portions from “Toccare,” “Don Quixote,” “Swan Lake” and Balanchine’s “Rubies” along with contemporary works. Hoven’s six ABT comrades include Stella Abrera, Isabella Boylston, Jose Sebastian, Christine Shevchenko, Cassandra Trenary and James Whiteside. The process was egalitarian. The dancers called the shots. “I asked them what some of their favorite things to do were. If they hadn’t done something before, what they would want to do. So it was kind of like a decision between all of us,” Hoven said. The Mobile native first encountered the Manhattan bustle when he spent five summer stints with ABT after growing up in Mobile Ballet. That was back in the late 1990s. “I got a taste of it back then for six weeks of those summers. It’s really nice not having to drive a car, being able to

MUSIC FEATURE CAM AT HANGOUT OYSTER COOK-OFF & CRAFT BEER WEEKEND NOV. 3-4 Photo | Sony Music Entertainment THE HANGOUT, 101 E. BEACH BLVD. (GULF SHORES), WWW.HANGOUTCOOKOFF.COM TICKETS: $10-$150, AVAILABLE THROUGH EVENTBRITE ‘Untamed’ Cam visits Hangout ahead of new album E BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ach year, The Hangout in Gulf Shores dedicates a weekend to two of the Gulf Coast’s favorite things: oysters and beer. This beachside restaurant/music venue accents this culinary event with a great lineup of musical entertainment, and this year’s Oyster Cook-Off & Craft Beer Weekend is no different. Anderson East, Rodney Atkins and other artists will entertain the feasting masses, including pop country singer-songwriter Cam. Before she was known as simply “Cam,” California native Camaron Ochs was a college student trying her hand at music on the West Coast. After dedicating herself to country music, she made the obligatory move to Nashville, where she met producer Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran). After writing songs for Miley Cyrus and Maggie Rose, Cam and Johnson entered the studio to create her major-label debut, “Untamed,” which includes the hit “Burning House.” The album shot up the charts and earned Cam a Grammy nomination for “Best Country Solo Performance.” With the release of her new single, “Diane,” Cam is preparing for the release of a follow-up album. Lagniappe caught up with Cam to discuss the new single and how a psych major from California became a pop country superstar. Stephen Centanni: For a lot of aspiring country artists, the first thing on their to-do list is to move to Nashville. You were already established in the music scene on the West Coast before you even thought of moving to Nashville. Why did you make the move? Cam: What happened was that I went to school for psychology research in California. So, I was actually doing research in labs at Berkeley, Davis and Stanford. I hit my limit around 24. I said, “OK, if I’m gonna do music, then I better give it a go right now.” My professor said, “Picture yourself 80. What would you regret: missing out on music or psychology research?” It was obviously music. I went into writing mode and was writing and working. I wouldn’t really say that I was established. I would say that I had started doing music. I had an independent gal cut one of my songs on her record. I was like, “This is it! I’ve made it.” The song sold zero copies, but that was my point of, “You know what? This is all the affirmation that I need. I’m doing country music and moving to Nashville.” That’s how you made it happen. I made my parents drive me and my air mattress over to Nashville from California when I really didn’t have that much going on. They were good parents to do that. Centanni: All eyes are on Nashville right now, now more than ever. How would you compare the West Coast to Nashville as far as the music scenes? Cam: Well, I got to work with some people, like my executive producer [Tyler Johnson]. He does things in hip-hop, pop and country. Through him, I got to do a song on the Miley Cyrus album 26 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 After writing songs for Miley Cyrus and Maggie Rose, Cam (pictured) and producer Tyler Johnson entered the studio to create her major-label debut, “Untamed,” which includes the hit “Burning House.” “Bangerz” [“Maybe You’re Right”]. I don’t claim to be an expert, but I have sort of witnessed the vibe in L.A. To me, the main difference is that Nashville is much more community oriented. Country musicians — in general, not all the time — really encourage people to be humbled and encourage you to talk to people and be approachable. In pop, they want people to be mysterious and unreachable. In L.A., you would work in one room and bring in one musician at a time. In country music, the tradition is more to have four or five players in the room playing with each other as you’re recording. It’s a very different kind of industry as well. There’s a different culture. When I moved, I had to relearn what the rules are in Nashville. When you’re an outsider, you get the gift of seeing things as they are, because you’re outside of it. I think I did a good job of waiting to make a first impression until I had all my stuff together. They’re definitely different worlds. Centanni: One thing I’ve been noticing in modern country music is that the people who are popping are the ones like yourself who are writing their own songs. What kind of benefits have you seen from working on both sides of the industry? Cam: You know what, I think that is a more recent phenomenon. There was a time when being an entertainer was a big deal, and it didn’t matter who wrote the songs, because people came to see you to perform them. Now, I think it’s a little more about the song and whether it is a great song. Yes, it’s great if you’re seeing a superstar. If not, then we just want to hear great music. Turnovers are getting a little bit faster. It’s pretty tiring being away from home and running around and being on a bus or a plane most days of the week. If I didn’t write these songs and love them, then I wouldn’t be convincing enough to sell them. I’m not that good of an entertainer. It has to be genuine for me to pass it off as genuine, because I only know that one mode of honesty. Some people can pull it off and connect when it’s not them. For me, that’s the only way to do it. Centanni: With that said, how did it feel to see your first release on a major label shoot to the top? Cam: It was cool! Oh, my gosh! It was shocking. That’s what you hope for, but it feels unreal to have it connect so well and watch it shoot up the iTunes charts and radio charts. It’s really rewarding. I know it’s not the number one thing, but you should be happy within yourself. You should be writing it because you’re writing it for yourself. The secondary thing is that it makes sense to people, especially with “Burning House.” I got to hug so many people and talk about what that song meant and connect with people about it. That’s probably one of the main reasons that I enjoy doing music is those hugs. Centanni: Let’s talk about the single that just dropped last week. Cam: I have the first single off of the new album. The song is called “Diane.” Basically, it’s the reverse of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” This is the mistress singing to the wife and saying that she didn’t know that he was married. She’s coming clean and apologizing and being honest and giving the apology that most wives and husbands don’t get. Centanni: So, you do have a new album coming? Cam: Yeah, I do! Country music would like to let these singles breathe for a second. So, it probably won’t come till next year, but I’m excited. I’m excited to kinda digest it. It’s like an ABBAmeets-Fleetwood-Mac, up-tempo vibe. It’ll be fun to watch “Diane” have its moment, then have the album come in after that. Centanni: Are you working with Tyler Johnson again on this one? Cam: Yes, he did it and so did Jeff Bhasker. It’s the same team. Once you have a hit, people who are really good will return your calls. So, we wrote with some really amazing people for this album. The first album was crowdfunded through Kickstarter. For this album, we had the label behind us. So, we got to record strings at the Capitol Building in L.A., where they did all the Frank Sinatra stuff. It afforded a few more opportunities to make this album sound really amazing.

MUSIC BRIEFS Into the spotlight BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: American Songwriter Magazine Presents Joshua Hedley, Early James Date: Sunday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $15 at the door Photo | joshuahedley.com | Joshua Hedley T he collaborations between Callaghan’s and American Songwriter Magazine have resulted in unforgettable performances. This time, “The Mayor of Lower Broadway” will take over the Oakleigh Garden District for a special performance. Joshua Hedley has established a reputation for being one of Music City’s hottest up-and-coming hired guns. Over the years, he has lent his prowess on the fiddle to notables such as Justin Townes Earle, Robert Ellis and Jonny Fritz. Now Hedley is stepping to the front of the stage for his first personal endeavor with help from Jack White’s Third Man Records. Although his solo debut has yet to be released, Hedley’s joint performance with Erin Rae will provide a sneak peak at what he’s created. Hedley is a country artist steeped in the classic sounds of the early 20th century. The hypnotic twang of his fiddle is joined by round after round of deep, warm vocals. Early James will set the tone as the opener. James is one of those wonderful artists who’ll come armed with his faithful acoustic, siphoning the marrow of Americana and blending it into a beautiful beast. This singer-songwriter should be a hit with the Azalea City crowd. Born to be down Band: Local H, Glass War Date: Thursday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., 251-441-7741 Tickets: $10, available at venue and through TicketBiscuit The ‘90s alt. rock movement gave birth to a number of iconic bands. As the underground infiltrated the mainstream, a plethora of era-defining bands and songs dominated the radio waves. Local H used its sophomore effort “As Good As Dead” — with its hit single “Bound to the Floor” — to establish its place in the ‘90s alt. rock craze. This two-man musical powerhouse kindled its popularity with an adrenalized live delivery that couldn’t help but win fans. Local H’s Alchemy show should prove time hasn’t tarnished this band’s rock ‘n’ roll. Opening the show will be Glass War, a two-member rock outfit from the Azalea City. Glass War takes traditional rock ‘n’ roll and sharpens its edge with a subtle punk infusion. The duo uses a relentless guitar and deep beats to evoke raw, emotional energy in its homegrown rock. Hopefully locals can expect a release of studio material in the near future. California beat harvest Band: California Harvest Tour Date: Friday, Nov. 3, with doors at 9:30 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $13 advance/$15 day of show, available at Soul Kitchen, its website and by calling 1-866-777-8932 Cooler temperatures have made it feel more like harvest season here on the Gulf Coast, but the California Harvest Tour is about to give Mobile a taste of harvest season in the Golden State. This collective of California beatmasters and verbal assassins will be bringing Mobile a crop of fresh underground rhythms and rhymes. Oakland’s A-Plus will lead this troupe of beat farmers. As a founding member of the Souls of Mischief, this innovative sonic linguist can slip his smooth, rhythmic rap into a variety of musical styles. His skill can best be experienced through the “Pepper Spray” EP, which uses cuts from the Red Hot Chili Peppers as foundation and inspiration. L.A.’s Aceyalone will be on hand to deliver an eclectic, thought-provoking rap style forged during a time when hip-hop was dominated by gangsta styles. San Francisco is sending a trio of representatives — Equipto and Z-Man will showcase their respective verbal flows, and DJ True Justice will provide his mix of beats. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7

Filmed in Louisiana, the setting is sun-dappled and misty, ripe for burying secrets and hidden passions. Deep into the Civil War, six girls and women live tremulously in a white mansion, which was their school before the war broke out. Now almost everyone is gone, but the steely headmistress (Nicole Kidman) kept the school open for the students, who were safer left there. The school functions as a sanctuary for these young girls and a teacher (Kirsten Dunst). They persist in their lessons, determined to survive with a cow for food and a revolver for protection. There are references to all sorts of lost and dead men, and the women seem resigned, performing endless chores and mustering on, like Scarlett O’Hara, minus the, well, pretty much everything that makes Scarlett O’Hara so much fun. Like the sisters in “The Virgin Suicides,” these cloistered females form a de facto matriarchal society, but while the former inspired Coppola to create a visual world of teenage girlhood that was unforgettably claustrophobic and weirdly beautiful, all the satin ribbons, crinoline and candle smoke come to nothing in “The Beguiled.” It feels entirely lacking in a point of view. Into the girls’ grim lives tumbles wounded hunk Colin Farrell, begging for aid in his Irish brogue and rocking enviable bedhead. While the women could turn him in immediately to the nearby Southern forces, they quickly justify keeping him in the music room until he is healed. Miss Martha (Kidman) keeps a close eye on him, bathing him and cleaning his wound, but mostly bathing him. The girls, some innocent and daughterly, others — namely the lusty teen portrayed by Elle Fanning — with more defined goals, skitter in the hallway. Farrell perfectly calibrates his character to manipulate each female. He offers platitudes about battle to the prim Miss Martha, and gently declares his love to the miserably downtrodden Miss Edwina (Dunst). The charming Farrell is quite convincing. No wonder the girls all pray aloud for him every night. Kidman makes the most of her part, and sometimes her motives seem as unknowable as those of the soldier, but every time things seem to be ramping up to a good story, the film remains flat. For all its beautiful detail and titillating plot, it is less than the sum of its parts. There is so much potential, but neither the narrative nor even the look of the film ever pays off. It is not “languid,” it is “boring”; it is not “mysterious,” it is “pointless.” These Southern belles might seem steamed up, but “The Beguiled” is underbaked. Perhaps Coppola is hopelessly contemporary and needs to leave the past, like her disastrous “Marie Antoinette,” in the past. Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. BOOK REVIEW Book sheds light on state’s history of juvenile delinquency BY MIKE THOMASON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T he debate about juvenile delinquency is constant, but most of us really know very little about the history of the subject, especially in Alabama. “A Home for Wayward Boys” is an excellent opportunity to change that. This is a very readable book that tells the story of the state’s oldest school for what we now call juvenile delinquents In 1900 a group of progressive women led by Elizabeth Evans Johnston, known by her friends as “Johnsie,” founded the school, which was named The Alabama Boys’ Industrial School. She was a native of North Carolina who moved to Birmingham with her husband in the late 19th century and discovered that young “wayward boys” were sentenced to the convict gangs of adult males the state leased to mines, mills and timber interests. It was a horrible system, especially for young boys. Johnsie was a deeply religious Presbyterian who believed God demanded that she end this treatment of boys. She studied institutions in the North and drew up a charter for a state school for boys. It was to be run by a board of seven women (this was two decades before women could even vote) and got it through the Alabama Legislature without amendment. God indeed was on her side! The Legislature even appropriated a small amount of money, but for many years Mrs. Johnston and her friends kept the school going by soliciting donations. She found and purchased land east of Birmingham and, with donated building materials, the first buildings erected. There were always more boys than spaces and only the generosity of well-connected men and woman kept the school in business. Added to that were the devoted teachers who often spent their entire adult lives working there, usually for a pittance. In 1905 David and Katherine Weakley came to work, he as superintendent, she as a teacher. She had a degree in education from Peabody and he was trained in industrial education. Like Johnsie, neither was from Alabama; they were Tennesseans. But like her, they gave their lives to the struggling new school, working there for the next 43 years. The Weakleys would create a school which at its peak during the Great Depression had more than 450 students living in buildings they had helped build, paint and furnish. The students learned trades such as farming, blacksmithing and, later, auto mechanics, printing and carpentry while taking academic courses in the liberal arts, sciences and languages. Although the boys were sent to the school by judges across Alabama, there were no bars or fences to keep them in. The loving environment kept them from running away. Eventually they had a band, which John Philip Sousa praised and occasionally conducted, and an ROTC-like military unit. Many of the boys later served in both world wars It is hardly surprising that the school was chronically underfunded but it managed somehow. Given the laws of segregation it was for whites only, but its example led to the founding of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children in Mt. Meigs in 1911. Both schools were supported by the state’s club women, who were also segregated by law. After three quarters of a century, changing times caught up with both schools. In 1970 the Alabama Boys Industrial School was integrated and soon a series of major changes came from Washington and Montgomery. Also, the challenges facing young people became steadily more complex and difficult. The old system of long-term custodial care was scrapped; the children were institutionalized at a younger age and for shorter periods. Instead of years they spent months in such schools. All the vocational programs at Alabama Boys’ Industrial School were scrapped and their education was little different from that of the public schools, to which they would return. The student population of the Alabama Boys’ Industrial School was much smaller, down to less than 100 at any given time by the end of the century. The campus became more prison-like, with cells replacing dorm rooms and fencing surrounding the campus. In the 21st century, little remains of the once-progressive school. It was not a happy ending, yet perhaps not an ending at all. Since 1981 the school has been known as Alabama Youth Services — Vacca Campus. Senator Pat Vacca was a longtime advocate of the progressive treatment of youthful offenders. There are some new buildings and a staff of trained professionals working to deal with issues unknown to Mrs. Johnson or the Weakleys. The principal chal- “A Home for Wayward Boys” by Jerry Armor NewSouth Books: Montgomery, Alabama $24.95 (also available as an e-book) lenges to today’s youth are the drug culture and the collapse of the nuclear family. These problems are a nationwide challenge with little current evidence of a solution. The book’s last chapter is an excellent overview of historic efforts to deal with juvenile delinquency in the U.S. It is a sobering story, but one we all must learn if progress is to be made. However, there is clearly no alternative to the loving professional care the founders of the Alabama Boys’ Industrial School gave so generously in their day. Today people such as the author of this excellent book or Mobile’s own Judge Edmond Naman of the Strickland Youth Center are showing us the way we must go. This readable and well-illustrated book is certainly the place to start. N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS NOVEMBER 2, 2017 - NOVEMBER 8, 2017 OYSTER COOK-OFF AND CRAFT BEER WEEKEND JOIN THE HANGOUT IN GULF SHORES FOR A WEEKEND FULL OF OYSTERS, MUSIC AND BEER NOV. 3-4. VISIT THE THEHANGOUTCOOKOFF.COM FOR A FULL SCHEDULE AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS. Photo | thehangoutcookoff.com GENERAL INTEREST Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath Veterans Day parade The city of Fairhope will honor its military veterans with a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Fairhope Civic Center. Market in the Park Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Mobile’s Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon. “Weddings to Brag About” Sunday, Nov. 5, at noon join Azalea Manor in LoDa for “Weddings to Brag About.” One lucky couple will win a free wedding reception and honeymoon. Visit weddingstobragabout.com. Photo | bellingrath.org The 54th annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, the nation’s largest outdoor display of the signature blooms of the season, is set throughout Bellingrath Gardens’ 65 acres, Nov. 4-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit bellingrath.org or call 251-459-8864. Greater Gulf State Fair The Grounds hosts the 63rd annual Greater Gulf State Fair now through Nov. 5, featuring 30 adult rides, 30 kids’ rides and more than 40 food and beverage vendors. Call 251-344-4573 or visit thegroundsmobile.com. Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend Join The Hangout in Gulf Shores for a weekend full of oysters, music and beer Nov. 3-4. Visit the thehangoutcookoff.com for a full schedule and to purchase tickets. Alabama Pecan Festival Nov. 3-5 is the Alabama Pecan Festival at 5055 Carol Plantation Road in Theodore. Admission is free and there will be plenty of fun for the whole family. Visit alabamapecanfestival.com. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope’s final outdoor farmer’s market of the season will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 3-6 p.m. behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Suggested $10 donation per class, or $35 for unlimited classes. Visit arcforallbeings. org. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. “Purse with Purpose” Join Our Sister’s Closet’s “Purse with Purpose” event Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd. Tickets start at $30. For more information and tickets, visit oursisterscloset.org. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information. FUNDRAISERS “Boots & BBQ” Mental Wellness Conference Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, there will be a discussion about crisis issues in mental health care services for families in South Alabama. Goodwill Easter Seals Center, 2440 Gordon Smith Drive, Mobile. Call 251-404-3924. Farmers Market Farmers Market sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church is held Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m., at the Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-342-0462 or 251-7677526. “Loosen the Bible Belt” What happens when you put an evangelical minister and a lesbian comedian together in a van? An event for anyone who believes love and laughter can change the world. Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. at The Listening Room of Mobile. Visit loosenthebiblebelt.com. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Farmers Market Shop the Farmers Market at Providence Hospital every Wednesday through Dec. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Providence Hospital, Parking Lot F. Call 251-266-3501. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and 34 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 ARTS “Blaine Hoven — Full Circle” Mobile Ballet welcomes home Mobile native and Mobile Ballet alumnus Blaine Hoven, American Ballet Theatre soloist, for its 2017-18 season opener for one night only. “Blaine Hoven — Full Circle” will be Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Call 251-342-2241. MMoA Night Market Mobile Museum of Art hosts its Night Market on Thursday, Nov. 2, 5-8:30 p.m. featuring wares by artists and artisans. Support your local artists and join the party and shopping fun with great food, drink and live music. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Photo | Facebook The fourth annual “Boots & BBQ Barn Bash” is Thursday, Nov. 9, benefiting the Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic in Mobile. Live music and barbecue at Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, call 251-610-4969. “Light the Night” A walk on Thursday, Nov. 2, commemorates lives touched by blood cancers in the Mobile area. There will be food, entertainment, rock painting, a kids’ zone, music and much more at Hank Aaron Stadium, 5-8 p.m. Register at registration.lightthenight.org. Yogathon Join ARC for seven back-to-back yoga classes Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mobile’s Cathedral Square. All donations go to supporting ARC’s mission. All ages and all levels. Please bring your own mat. First Friday Art Walk The Eastern Shore Art Center features new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. Contact Adrienne at 251-928-2228, ext. 103. Concert honoring Sr. Hanna University of South Alabama presents Roman Street in concert as a benefit celebration honoring Sr. Michael Hanna on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Visit HannaScholarships.EventBrite.com. “Just Passing Through” Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne returns to the stage on his “Just Passing Through” acoustic tour Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. MUSEUMS Learning Lunch The History Museum of Mobile’s November Learning Lunch will feature

local Jerry Armor, author of “A Home for Wayward Boys: The Early History of the Alabama Boys’ Industrial School” on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at noon in the museum auditorium. Call 251-208-7569. “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum. com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org. possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Senior Bowl Charity Run The Senior Bowl will host a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run through downtown Mobile ending with a family fun festival in Bienville Square. The event is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 4. Visit seniorbowl.com for more information. South Alabama football The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-4637980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. com. Dance and art classes New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Preballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. WORKSHOPS Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Predatory lending and high-cost loans Learn some of the more common practices and how much high-fee loans are costing you and how to avoid them. Monday, Nov. 6, 6-7 p.m. at Lifelines/ Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register in advance. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www. cityoffoley.org. PUBLIC MEETINGS Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Hillyer on ‘Mad Jones’ BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I f you read the words “Quin Hillyer” and “Jones” together in a sentence right now, you’d probably assume the well-known political pundit and essayist was pontificating on the upcoming senatorial clash between Roy Moore and Doug Jones. But these days, Hillyer is concentrating a bit more on a Jones of his own creation — “Mad Jones, Heretic.” “Mad Jones” is Hillyer’s first work of fiction, and it has been recently published and is now available to the public. In the satirical novel, Hillyer invents a modern-day Martin Luther who posts a set of religious theses on Mobile church doors and quickly develops a national following. The novel hit the streets just a week before the 500th anniversary on Oct. 31 of Luther nailing his famed 95 Theses to the church door in Wittenberg, Germany, and giving birth to the Protestant Reformation. Hillyer fell back upon his educational background and personal interests in Luther and religion in general. “As a theology major in college, I wondered two things: What would happen if somebody nailed new religious theses to church doors today? And, how can people overcome anger at God when struck by tragedy?” he said. Hillyer earned a degree in theology from Georgetown University, and his concentration within the major course of study was the series of Reformation-era debates between Luther and Erasmus and other Catholic Church leaders and academics on one side and Luther and even more radical reformer Protestants on the other. So far “Mad Jones” is Hillyer’s only foray into the world of fiction. He said the whole process of writing and getting the book published took more than a decade and he was delighted to have it published with Liberty Island Media, the imprint of longtime publisher Adam Bellow. Bellow is the son of Saul Bellow, the only American ever to win both the Nobel and Pulitzer prizes for literature. One of the things tackled in the story is the rapid nature of fame in the modern world, driven by technology and social media. As someone whose career has included writing opinion and editorials for the Press-Register, working as an editor for the National Review and American Spectator, as well as writing for more than 50 other publications, Hillyer is in tune with the major changes taking place in media today. “I set up a scenario, so common today, of instant fame driven by modern mass communications, and of politicians and media all jumping into the fray without really knowing what they are talking about,” Hillyer said. “It lets me do satire on modern media, politics and religion, all at the same time — with some subplots involving, separately, race and sexual morality, too.” Hillyer will be having a reading/book signing at Page & Palette book store in Fairhope Thursday, Nov. 9, 6-7 p.m. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE SELFIES BY TRACY GRAY / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Signs off on 4 Bei Bei and Bao Bao 10 Mike’s place 16 Barnyard bleat 19 Remained unused 20 Morphine, for one 21 Still 22 Pitches 23 Facebook Status: “2016 Summer Olympics and a day trip to one of the new Seven Wonders of the World!” 26 Bobs and buns 27 Tea-party girl 28 “Repeat …” 29 Valuable china, e.g. 31 Facebook Status: “Across the pond! And front-row seats to the Henley Royal Regatta!” 35 “King ____” (1978 hit) 37 “Above” and “beyond,” e.g. 38 Island ring 39 Chill out 40 Okapi feature 42 Salad green 43 Lily who played Ernestine 46 An arm or a leg 47 “____ it the truth!” 48 Dough dispenser 51 Facebook Status: “Yes! Retail therapy at the largest shopping spot in the U.S.!” 54 Cyberaddress 57 Van Susteren of cable news 59 Campbell of “Scream” 60 Second-____ 61 ____ Miguel (largest island in the Azores) 62 Use part of 64 Sicilian erupter 67 “Am ____ believe …?” 68 Analogy connector 69 TV host Geist 70 Facebook Status: “Ahhhh. … Sun and surf in Cancún, Mexico! Bring on the unlimited piña coladas!” 72 Battle of the Atlantic craft 74 “Sleep ____” 75 Old United rival 77 One crossing the line? 78 Eminence 79 Call, as a game 80 “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-host 82 Gusto 84 10-time French Open champ 85 Born 86 Facebook Status: “Hej from København! This statue turned 100 years old in 2013 but is still a beauty!” 90 Double-O sort 91 Cows and sows 93 Top that may have a built-in bra 94 Exam administered on the forearm 96 Fleur-de-lis, e.g. 98 Bad place for a frog 100 Captained 101 ____ room 104 Praying figure in Christian art 105 It can be smoked 106 Facebook Status: “10-98-7. … Ringing in the New Year with 1,000,000 of my newest, closest friends!” 110 Excessive regulation 112 Swahili “sir” 114 Neuter 115 QB Manning 116 Facebook Status: “History abounds! Neo-Classical architecture surrounded by gorgeous cherry- blossom trees. Next stop … the White House!” 121 Sch. with the mascot Mike the Tiger 122 Anatomical ring 123 Recording- studio effect 124 J.F.K. posting 125 Place of Bible study:abbr. 126 In an uncivil way 127 Wife, to Juan 128 Oedipus, for one DOWN 1 Its official name is Academy Award of Merit 2 “The Prophet” author Gibran 3 Shoot (for) 4 Brainteaser 5 Well put 6 Niggling detail 7 Morse word 8 Elite group 9 Classic blazer fabrics 10 Mani-____ 11 Dingy part of a kitchen? 12 Just-passing mark 13 Con 14 ____-friendly 15 Wife on “The Addams Family” 16 Facebook Status: “Vegas, baby! And who would believe I’m standing next to Beyoncé and Katy Perry!” 17 Very cute, in slang 18 Judge 24 Seal the deal 25 Where the Santa Ana and Long Beach Fwys. meet 30 Tip off 32 For 17+ viewers 33 “When pigs fly!” 34 Lightsome 36 Tongue-lash 41 Crater’s edge 44 Muscat resident 45 Unheard-of 47 Get the better of 48 Damaged over time 49 Workplace newbie 50 Facebook Status: “Nosebleed seats — but home-field advantage! GO GIANTS!!!” 52 Ultrasound target 53 Cousin of 15-Down 55 Bad joint 56 How Mark Twain is often quoted 58 Bias 63 Russian “invader” of the 1980s 65 Olympics airer since 1988 66 Bowl over 68 Speck 70 Challenge to prove you’re human 71 Critic Roger 73 Alabama and Kansas, for two 76 Quick thinking 78 Schedules 81 Start of a drill, maybe 83 Saunter 86 Still partly open, as a door 87 Punk offshoot 88 Mazda two-seaters 89 Roadside bombs, for short 92 This answer ends in “T,” e.g. 95 More on the mark 96 Some edible fungi 97 “Otherwise …!” 98 Prime setter, informally 99 Cassiterite, e.g. 102 Less strict 103 Spawn 107 Flowing locks 108 Chipotle rival 109 You might take it to go 111 Arequipa is its secondlargest city 113 Fay of “King Kong” 117 Rival 118 Series honor, for short 119 Workplace inits. 120 Half a couple ANSWERS ON PAGE 40

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Gears and Beers fundraiser adds 100-mile ride BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY of this administration since taking office and was identified as a priority by our citizens during the Map for Mobile long-range planning process,” Stimpson said at the time. “It is important that we provide the citizens of Mobile with the necessary infrastructure to feel comfortable biking across the city of Mobile. Whether it is creating a safer, more bikeable Water Street or connecting downtown Mobile with the Three Mile Creek trail, making Mobile pedestrian- and bike-friendly will connect our neighborhoods and businesses and move us forward on the path to becoming One Mobile.” Last year’s Gears and Beers had 306 participants. For a complete schedule of events and information on signing up for any of this year’s races, visit www. gearsandbeersridemobile.com. Bishop State basketball • The men’s basketball team at Bishop State Community College had a very successful run last season. The Wildcats went 18-8 and finished second in the Alabama Community College Conference Southern Division. Head coach J.D. Shelwood has returning starters in forward Terrence Cunningham (5.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and guard Jemiar Jonasian (4.0 ppg). Other returning veterans are forwards Adnan Antonio (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Byron Knight and Jordin Whitty. Newcomers expected to see playing time are point guard Lester O’Cain, forward Sammie Sanders and forward Richard Lockett. • The women’s basketball team is looking to turn things around. After a winless campaign in 2015-16, last year’s club went 3-19 overall and 1-22 in league play. Head coach Trent Eager expects his young team to be very competitive by January. Returning starters include forward Courtney Jordan and guard Anslea Twymon. Among the 12 new additions are forward Lexius Houzer, guard/forward Jada Pickett, guard Timmia Sanders and guard Etellone Polk-Smith. The first home action for both squads will be Nov. 9 against Meridian. College briefs Photo/ Courtesy Delta Bike Project The Gears and Beers ride Nov. 11 raises money for bicycle-friendly infrastructure in and around Mobile. M obile may not have been considered a bicyclefriendly city at any time in the past, but that view has certainly changed in recent years. The nonprofit Delta Bike Project (DBP) and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office are continuing to work on making the cycling experience even more attractive. Along with a variety of group rides, there are plans to make major roadways more accessible for bicycles. The DBP depends on grants and special events to raise funding for many of these projects. The largest such gathering is the Gears are Beers ride, which returns Nov. 11. According to DBP Executive Director Jeff DeQuattro, the 2016 event provided funds for several more bike racks and five additional Dero Fixit Stations and air pumps. The group also worked on adding bicycle parking spaces downtown and in midtown. Gears and Beers is a collection of four bicycle rides — covering 8.2 miles, 30 miles, 63 miles and 100 miles — and a street party. The “Bayou 100” is the newest addition to the Alabama Backroads Century Series, and will travel from downtown Mobile to Bayou La Batre and Coden. “With our participation in the Alabama Backroads Cen- tury Series this year, Gears and Beers is attracting hundreds of riders that are driving for more than a couple hours to Mobile to ride their bikes,” DeQuattro said. “We’re very proud to show off Mobile and share the things that make us the Gulf Coast.” Since the first Gears and Beers in 2015, the DBP has purchased and installed 15 bicycle repair stations and pumps, and enough bike parking to accommodate 56 bicycles. Fundraisers such as Gears and Beers are needed to cover the expense, as the air pumps and fixit stations cost $1,600 to $1,700. According to the DBP website, the group believes cycling and its benefits should be made equally accessible to people from all walks of life. They seek to minimize economic and educational barriers by providing the tools and knowledge for do-it-yourself bicycle repair and low-cost access to, or the ability to earn, donated and recycled bicycles through sweat equity. The street party following the race will be at the LoDa Bier Garten, which in June had an official dedication of an 18-bike parking station placed on Dauphin Street. “Creating a bikeable community has been a priority 38 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 8 , 2 0 1 7 • Spring Hill College (SHC) volleyball coach Peggy Martin recently recorded her 1,300th career victory. The milestone took place as the Badgers swept five wins at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference West Division Cluster event. Martin is only the second collegiate volleyball coach at any level to pass this plateau. • For the third time this year, University of Mobile goalkeeper Guilherme Altoe is the Southern States Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The junior from Brazil had back-to-back shutouts for the nationally ranked Rams. • Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at SHC qualified as 2016-17 Team Academic Award winners, according to United Soccer Coaches. A team GPA of 3.0 or higher was required. Only 195 schools had both their men and women qualify. • This week the Orange Beach Sportsplex is hosting the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Championships for the 11th time. The title match is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. The facility is also hosting the Alabama Soccer Festival and the Target United Cup this weekend. • University of South Alabama (USA) safety Jeremy Reaves was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the Jaguars’ 33-23 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The senior shared team honors with eight total stops and contributed an interception and 92-yard fumble recovery. • USA volleyball’s Meaghan Jones was named the SBC’s Freshman of the Week. She averaged 2.17 kills per set, and posted a .480 hitting percentage in wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State. • The SIAC has honored two SHC athletes. Emmarose Neibert was the Setter of the Week while Abigail Cain was the Cross Country Runner of the Week. Neibert handed out 105 assists over six games, while Cain helped SHC to a sixth-place finish at the Mississippi College Invitational by finishing 17th out of 119 competitors.

