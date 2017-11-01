Lagniappe: Oct 26 - Nov 1, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE O C T O B E R 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N O V E M B E R 1 , 2 0 1 7 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com 6 12 18 BAY BRIEFS Mobile County officials have said the special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat has cost at least $497,000. COMMENTARY Will the Mobile City Council make changes in its leadership? BUSINESS The historic Russell School Building and its former cafeteria annex have been renovated into Broad Street Lofts, now open for business. CUISINE From dips and desserts to finger foods and soups, a short list of must-haves for your Halloween themed dinner party. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com 20 J. MARK BRYANT Sports Writer sports@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com COVER Danny Lipford started his contractor business at the age of 21. Today, his nationally syndicated TV show, “Today’s Homeowner,” reaches 91 percent of U.S. households. 26 BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com RACHEL THOMAS Advertising Sales Executive rachel@lagniappemobile.com MELISSA EDGE Editorial Assistant events@lagniappemobile.com 28 ARTS There’s lots to do in October, but does it divide the potential audience too much? MUSIC ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: Ron Sivak, Jeff Poor, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, John Mullen, W. Perry Hall, Tom Ward, Judy Stout ON THE COVER: DANNY LIPFORD BY SHANE RICE POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Fax 251.450.4498. Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. 30 36 44 50 The Blueberry Sessions at Weeks Bay Plantation are outdoor concerts at an agricultural reserve and entertainment venue in Baldwin County. FILM The family in “Landline” is believable, funny and maybe a bit too recognizable to make for a truly memorable film, but their story is worthwhile in its own quiet way. SPORTS Basketball season tips off at the University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College and University of Mobile. STYLE Maren Morris delights fans at Soul Kitchen, including some fun-loving “Bad Moms.” For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Crossing the line SEVEN CROSSOVER VOTES REPORTED LOCALLY, 647 STATEWIDE BY JASON JOHNSON S ecretary of State John Merrill has turned over a list of 647 names of individuals who cast crossover votes in the Sept. 26 GOP U.S. Senate primary runoff to election officials in dozens of counties in the first wave of voters to run afoul of Alabama’s newest voting regulation. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature enacted a new law that prohibits crossover voting, which happens when someone who votes in a party primary election swaps affiliation to vote in a runoff election for the opposite party’s candidate. As the only runoff election was between two GOP candidates, the 647 individuals identified by Merrill’s office this week more than likely voted in the Democratic primary in August and then failed to sit out the Sept. 26 contest between Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange. In all, there were 41 counties that reported instances of crossover voting and at least seven crossover votes that occurred in Mobile County. While some of the other counties reported just a single violation, the majority reported somewhere between two and nine. Jefferson County was a major outlier, which reported 380 violations — more than every other Alabama county combined. Other counties with high numbers of crossover violations included Madison (63), Montgomery (34), Chambers (22), Shelby (19), Morgan (16) and Walker (14). In all, Merrill said, crossover violations represented one-tenth of 1 percent of total votes cast during in the runoff election. While casting a vote in the wrong political race might seem innocuous, the 2016 law that formally prohibited the practice defines it as voter fraud — a class C felony with potential penalties of up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines. While some critics have called those punishments harsh, Merrill said any decision about prosecution or punishment stemming from the data he turned over would be made by local district attorneys or the Alabama Attorney General’s office, like other criminal matters. “Here’s the deal. It’s the law, and because of that, we’re charged with enforcing it, but we don’t determine the penalties,” Merrill said. “That’s determined by the prosecutors and jurists responsible for hearing each of the cases.” Merrill said he’d assume prosecutors would make a distinction between someone who was intentionally trying to manipulate the outcome of an election and someone who might have voted in the wrong race “to make a point.” However, Merrill said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on whether any of the reported incidents indicated any concerted effort to affect the runoff last month because that information remains “part of an ongoing investigation.” Because it’s the first time the new law has been enforced, it’s unclear how prosecutors in the 41 affected counties will proceed when and if that information is 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 reviewed, verified and turned over to prosecutors in those counties. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told Lagniappe this week that her office had yet to receive any information pertaining to voters who violated Alabama’s crossover voting prohibition, intentionally or otherwise. However, if that happens, Rich said her office would “launch an investigation into the complaint” and proceed as in any other allegation of criminal conduct. “If we see that we have probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, we’ll prosecute,” Rich said. “If not, we’ll close the case.” While the state’s voyage into these uncharted waters is in its early stages, Merrill said his office tried to ensure poll workers around the state were pre- SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN MERRILL HAS TURNED OVER A LIST OF 647 NAMES OF INDIVIDUALS WHO CAST CROSSOVER VOTES IN THE SEPT. 26 GOP U.S. SENATE PRIMARY RUNOFF TO ELECTION OFFICIALS IN DOZENS OF COUNTIES IN THE FIRST WAVE OF VOTERS TO RUN AFOUL OF ALABAMA’S NEWEST VOTING REGULATION” pared for the change prior to the September election. “Training was provided for those workers to prepare for the change,” he said. “It was also posted when you went to each polling site that if you voted in the Democratic primary, there wasn’t a race for you on Sept. 26.” While the idea of charging crossover voters with a felony in criminal court has been met with criticism, Merrill said the media attention has also raised awareness around the state about the law itself. “People are seeing that this will not be tolerated,” he said. “Nor should it be. It’s the law.”

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Low turnout, same payout U.S. SENATE RACE HAS COST $6 PER VOTE LOCALLY BY JASON JOHNSON T he special election for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat has already cost taxpayers more than $497,000 locally, and this week Mobile County Commissioners approved a third six-figure expenditure toward the contest they didn’t know they’d be funding this time last year. While the cost of facilitating the election might seem high, it’s hard to say the same about the voter turnout in its first two phases. Of the 283,754 eligible voters in Mobile County, only 15 percent turned out to the polls for the August primary — 3 percent below the state average and the 8th lowest among all Alabama counties. Even fewer voters cast a ballot in the Sept. 26 GOP runoff that saw former Chief Justice Roy Moore handily defeat incumbent Sen. Luther Strange to secure the Republican nomination. Yet the Mobile County Commission still spent nearly a half-million dollars facilitating those contests and is primed to add a minimum of $260,000 more for the Dec. 12 general election between Moore and Democratic candidate Doug Jones. Based on voter turnout, the $271,387 the county put into the August primary translated to roughly $6.30 for each participating voter. For reference, had all 283,754 registered voters participated, the cost would have been closer to 95 cents per ballot cast. Divide the $225,715 cost of facilitating the runoff by the 15 percent of voters who showed up, and that figure comes out to somewhere around $6.41 for each voter — around eight times what the average cost would have been with 100 percent voter participation. Again, election officials anticipate a low turnout for the Dec. 12 election both locally and statewide. This week, Commission President Merceria Ludgood told Lagniappe the cost of the elections isn’t what she finds troubling, it’s the lack of interest in the democratic process. “The vote is a fundamental component of our democracy, and we’ve got a situation where the vast majority of people basically aren’t participating,” Ludgood said. “Although turnout in the minority community is low, it’s not just those communities. It’s all of them. This crosses socioeconomic and racial boundaries and affects rural and urban areas.” The cost of facilitating an election is steep, but local officials also don’t have much of a say when it comes to the funds they’re expending. In Alabama, any election voting outside of a municipal election is overseen and coordinated by the local probate court, which is funded by the county. While the state reimburses some of the costs incurred during an election, exactly how much depends on several factors and can at times seem arbitrary. Mobile County Director of Public Affairs and Community Services Kathy Eddy said the County Commission typically submits a request to the state for a 100 percent reimbursement for elections that have no local issues on the ballot and only 50 percent for those that do. Even then, the state pays out different reimbursement rates for various poll worker positions and other miscellaneous costs, such as mileage. For example, when the county requested $124,337 after a 2016 runoff election, the state reimbursed the county around 85 percent of the cost. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 And not all local expenses qualify for reimbursement, either. After the August Senate primary, the county billed the state $205,298, which is only 75 percent of the county’s cost. As of Oct. 24, the state had not yet reimbursed those expenses, according to Eddy. What’s more, many of the regulations governing these elections are also codified by state law. For instance, Mobile County Judge Don Davis said that, in the event of a runoff, there are statutory requirements to use the same poll workers employed in the primary. That’s true even in contests such as last month’s runoff, which was only open to those who voted in the GOP primary because of Alabama’s recent ban on crossover voting. There were at least 7,287 fewer participating voters in the runoff than the primary, which saw a 12 percent turnout locally. At least two of the county’s 89 precincts recorded no votes at all, and around half a dozen saw fewer than 10 participating voters. Yet there were roughly the same number of poll workers, which according to Davis was a little more than 800. Workers are paid a one-time fee for their service ranging from $75 to $200 based on the job performed. The cost of hiring those workers is the most expensive part of an election, followed by cost of purchasing the actual ballots and other supplies — an area where local election officials have a little more flexibility to control costs. For instance, Mobile County doesn’t always follow provisions of the election code that require one of every ballot type for each registered voter. Instead, Davis said his office regularly uses data from prior elections to determine how many ballots are needed for a particular race. “While there’s no exact science to it, we try where we can to reduce the printing expense because these ballots are so expensive to print,” he added. “If we’re expecting a very heavy turnout, we’re going to print one of each, but if we’re not, there’s no reason to.” While what percentage of the county’s ongoing expenses will be reimbursed by the state remains to be seen, Davis said there is no way for local officials to pick and choose which precincts to open just because few voters are expected. As for Ludgood, she seemed more concerned with how local officials can help residents see the value of exercising their right to vote, even when they may not like their choices. “Even if it’s a lesser-of-two-evils situation, I still want to be on record and be able to say, ‘I showed up and voiced what I thought,’” she said. “Historically, when you look at other countries ... with these kind of downturns in voter participation, nothing good has happened. Some of our horror stories in world history came as a result of people disengaging from the process.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Musical chairs? COUNCIL APPROVES MFRD LONGEVITY RAISES, CONSIDERS LEADERSHIP BY DALE LIESCH C ouncilwoman Bess Rich left the door open for a change in the Mobile City Council’s leadership with comments she made Tuesday. When asked about a possible change in council president and vice president, Rich seemed at least willing to consider a change from current council President Gina Gregory. “I think it’s a new term,” she said following the pre-conference meeting on Tuesday. “I’m open to assess the past four years.” Rich added that she didn’t yet know who she’d support, or who would be in the running for those positions. “I’m sure we’ll work it out,” she said. “We usually do.” Last week, current council Vice President Fred Richardson expressed interest in replacing Gregory at the helm of the council, although he said he hadn’t openly discussed it with any of his colleagues. Richardson, who has been the council’s second chair for 12 years, also expressed disappointment he wasn’t called upon to replace Reggie Copeland as president four years ago. He complained his colleagues “threw me to the wind.” Richardson has stated publicly that this will be his last term in office representing District 1. Councilman Joel Daves said he didn’t want to comment on the issue. The swearing-in and organization meeting COUNCILWOMAN BESS RICH LEFT THE DOOR OPEN FOR A CHANGE IN THE MOBILE CITY COUNCIL’S LEADERSHIP WITH COMMENTS SHE MADE TUESDAY. where the vote will take place was moved to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, per the Zoghby Act, the law that governs the city. In other business, the organizer of a nonprofit aimed at job skills training for young people and those looking to rehabilitate themselves accused the city of using the guidelines of its Neighborhood Renewal Program (NRP) unfairly during his public comment portion of the meeting. Nikklos Kidd, with Compassion in Action, told councilors the city did not give his organization priority when he applied for ownership of a home on the NRP list. Instead, he said because the home at 2872 Ralston Road is in a better neighborhood than most NRP properties, the city is looking to put it up for a competitive bid. Typically, a nonprofit gets priority on a NRP property and is subject to pay only $2,500 for it, city attorney Ricardo Woods said. However, Woods said Kidd applied for the property in his own name and not the charity’s, so he was not given the same priority typically awarded to nonprofits. Instead, the city has gone through the process of putting the house up for competitive bid to help recoup the more than $14,000 invested in preparing the property for sale, Woods said. Kidd included a letter with his initial application in January stating that he was part of a nonprofit and the home would be used to further the nonprofit’s causes. Woods acknowledged the attached letter, but said the application itself had no reference to the charity. “You’re lying,” Kidd said during the meeting. “It’s on file. You’re lying.” Kidd argued that with all the money the city gives developers and industry to revitalize areas of town, it wouldn’t be out of character for the city to let his nonprofit purchase the house for the charity’s use. He told councilors the city is basically paying for the renovation of the Shoppes at Bel Air through a tax rebate deal. “The city talks a lot about economic development; well, this is human interest development,” Kidd said. As for his plans for the house, Kidd said he would have men from Wings of Life help fix it up and teenagers in the nonprofit program would cut the grass. He would then rent it out for “perpetual revenue” for the nonprofit. The council also unanimously approved a resolution for longevity pay for Mobile FireRescue Department personnel during Tuesday’s meeting. The raises will be based on how many years each individual has served in the department, amounting to a 2.5 percent raise for every five years of service up to 20 years. Rich said it was her initial understanding that an addition of longevity pay for the Mobile Police Department in last year’s budget would automatically be applied to the MFRD, due to parity restrictions. When that wasn’t the case, she had hoped the raises for MFRD would be added to the 2018 fiscal year budget proposal. She said she was “dismayed” when they weren’t initially added. “I want to thank everyone involved in the process,” she said. “I appreciate the council being 100 percent behind this as well.” The council also approved money for new sidewalks in the south Dauphin Island Parkway area of the city. Councilman C.J. Small, who represents the area, said the sidewalks would be used to connect Gilliard Elementary, Palmer Pillans Middle School and B.C. Rain High School. The council’s finance committee will discuss the renewal of the 1-cent sales tax increase at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza. The tax increase currently funds the city’s capital improvement program, but it is set to sunset at the end of the 2018 fiscal year. In order to maintain the funding source, the council must vote before then. As it stands, the renewal has enough votes to be continued, at least temporarily. The council is split on whether to continue the program indefinitely or have the tax increase sunset again. Only Rich has expressed an interest in finding alternative ways to raise the revenue needed for the CIP. She chaired a taxation ad-hoc committee that recommended replacing the sales tax increase with a property tax. During the run-up to the last municipal election, Rich said she viewed the property tax as more fair and more business friendly and hoped her colleagues would re-examine the issue. O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Back to the future NEW U.S. ATTORNEY MIRRORS SESSIONS’ PRIORITIES, POLICIES BY JASON JOHNSON I n a speech before the Mobile Bar Association, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Richard Moore discussed his plans for his new office and how it might support the broader agenda of his friend and former boss, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore spent more than decade as the Inspector General for the Tennessee Valley Authority but returned to the world of federal prosecution last month to take the helm of an office he worked in for 18 years, a few of which were during Sessions’ tenure as the local U.S. Attorney. More than a few times, Moore referenced the criticism Sessions has faced from national media since his appointment by President Donald Trump, saying, “They don’t know him. We do.” THIS OFFICE ACTUALLY HAS MORE PROSECUTIONS OF GUN CASES PER CAPITA THAN ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY. IT’S ALREADY AN EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE, FORWARD-LEANING OFFICE WHEN IT COMES TO FIGHTING VIOLENT CRIME.” “[Sessions] is probably the biggest source of inspiration for me in terms of public service,” Moore added. “He still considers this his U.S. Attorney’s office, and I didn’t argue with him. He cares about this district and this city. He wants us to do well, and he wants us to do our duty.” While Moore didn’t share many details on the direction he’d like the office to take, what he did share was directly in line with priorities Sessions has identified since taking the helm of the Justice Department (DOJ), including his concern with increased rates of violent crime. Moore downplayed critics who’ve characterized Sessions’ position as fear mongering, telling the audience he trusts the attorney general’s judgment and “if he’s concerned about a rise in violent crime, I’m concerned about a rise in 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Adult consequences TEEN CHARGED IN 2015 SHOOTING GETS 25-YEAR SENTENCE BY JASON JOHNSON A fter pleading guilty to an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting of a random motorist that shook the midtown community two years ago, a 17-year-old tried as an adult was handed a 25year prison sentence. Michael Williams was one of seven juvenile suspects charged in relation to the shooting of Maria Williamson, 26, who reported being ambushed by a group of young males near the intersection of Dauphin and Monterey streets while driving home from work one night in June 2015. One of two suspects tried as adults for their role in the botched carjacking, Williams was identified as the shooter and has since admitted pointing a gun at Williamson’s face and pulling the trigger after the boys failed to pull open her car door that night. As a result of her injuries, Williamson lost her right eye and has had to undergo multiple surgeries. During Williams’ sentencing hearing last week, Circuit Judge Sarah H. Stewart said if it were not for “a few millimeters,” the 17-yearold would be facing a capital murder charge with the only potential sentences being life without parole or death. Barely 15 at the time of the shooting, Williams told the court he was “sorry for what he’d done” and “didn’t want that kind of lifestyle,” but Stewart said the severity of the crime war- ranted a stiff punishment regardless of his age before ordering a 25-year sentence. “When you act like an adult and walk around with a gun and put it in people’s faces, there are adult consequences,” she said from the bench. “This is the type of crime that everybody in our community fears. They’re just driving home from work, doing the right thing and somebody does something so tragic and horrible that they’re traumatized for the rest of their life.” After the hearing, defense attorney Jason Darley said he respected Stewart’s sentence given an attempted murder conviction could have garnered up to 99 years in prison. The imposed sentence was based on the state’s recommendation, which Stewart described as a “generous offer” considering the circumstances of the crime. Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said prosecutors were pleased with the sentence. While Williamson chose not to speak during the sentencing hearing, Blackwood said afterward the victim was “very happy with the outcome.” “Maria was on her way home from work the night this happened, and this could have been anybody. She was totally 100 percent innocent, not doing anything wrong, and this defendant and the other subjects changed her life forever,” he said. “Michael Williams put a gun to her head, pulled the trigger shot her. She’s never going to get over that.” BAYBRIEF | COURTS ‘Fearful of what he can do’ ATMORE WOMAN SOUGHT PROTECTIVE ORDER FROM STEPHEN NODINE BY JASON JOHNSON A woman in Atmore filed a restraining order against embattled former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine after he allegedly attempted to contact her in ways that were annoying, harassing, stalking and threatening. The petition for protection from abuse was filed by a woman named Tina M. Canterbury in the Circuit Court of Escambia County last week. In the document, Canterbury indicated she was in a “former dating relationship” with Nodine. While there aren’t many details in the document, Canterbury claimed Nodine contacted her via text message on several occasions to let her know he was in Atmore and had even contacted several of her friends with disparaging messages about her. “Has been accused in the past of murdering his ex-girlfriend Angel Downs,” Canterbury wrote. “I am fearful of what he can do.” Messages sent to Nodine seeking comments on this report were redirected to his attorney, Pascal Bruijn. On the evening the protective order was signed, Bruijn confirmed his client had a prior romantic relationship with Canterbury but downplayed the need for the actions she took in civil court. “There were certain unresolved issues, such as return of Mr. Nodine’s personal items from the woman’s home. Mr. Nodine has no need or reason to ever contact her in the future,” Bruijn wrote via text message. “As such, the petition is without merit and it’s Mr. Nodine’s hope and desire to put this relationship behind him.” Bruijn also denied reports that Nodine could face a separate arrest warrant in Atmore. However, he said a criminal report had been filed separately from the protective order and that a warrant for Nodine’s arrest could be issued this week. As of Oct. 24, no such criminal charges appeared to have been filed against Nodine. Serving on the Mobile County Commission from 2004 until 2010, Nodine resigned after being charged with the murder of his longtime mistress, Angel Downs, who was found dead in the driveway of her Gulf Shores home. At a trial in Baldwin County in December 2012, a jury convicted Nodine on unrelated ethics charges while deadlocking on charges of stalking and murder. Separately, he was charged with federal violations for owning firearms while possessing illegal drugs — a conviction resulting in a 15-month sentence at a facility in South Florida. After being released from the Baldwin County Corrections Center October 2016, Nodine was sent back to jail for 60 days after violating his probation by leaving the county and failing a required drug test on at least one occasion. O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Separation agreement NEW SCHOOL SYSTEM MUST CONSIDER WHETHER TO KEEP EXISTING STUDENTS BY JOHN MULLEN school student that has always been a Dolphin, they will graduate at Gulf Shores High School. This is a non-negotiable in my book.” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon has called on Gulf Shores to make a statement assuring students outside of Gulf Shores they won’t be shipped off to other schools. “I requested that the mayor and council of Gulf Shores to say publicly or send out a press release saying they support our kids continuing to Gulf Shores High School until it’s time to graduate,” Kennon said. In Gulf Shores, Mayor Robert Craft said officials there cannot make that move because it won’t be a choice for the council. But he supports allowing students enrolled now to graduate from Gulf Shores. “I won’t make this decision,” Craft said. “This decision will be made by the board of education we are appointing. When the board negotiates the separation agreement, I am hopeful they will allow that to happen. But I’m not going to be negotiating it. The board of education will be.” GULF SHORES VOTED TO FORM ITS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL SYSTEM IN SEPTEMBER AND ON OCT. 16 SET CRITERIA FOR APPLICANTS TO FORM A FIVE-PERSON BOARD. ONCE THOSE ARE IN PLACE — OFFICIALS HOPE TO SELECT MEMBERS BY THE END OF NOVEMBER — SEPARATION NEGOTIATIONS WITH BALDWIN COUNTY WILL BEGIN.” Photo | Facebook Once established, the Gulf Shores school board will negotiate with Baldwin County school officials to determine the fate of existing students in the Gulf Shores feeder pattern. T he nascent city school system in Gulf Shores is facing a challenge right out of the gate as controversy swirls about what will happen to students in the high school feeder system who don’t live within the city limits. Gulf Shores voted to form its independent school system in September and on Oct. 16 set criteria for applicants to form a five-person board. Once those are in place — officials hope to select members by the end of November — separation negotiations with Baldwin County will begin. Daphne is also considering a split from the county and the City Council there will discuss the first part of a report from K-12 Criterion Group on Oct. 30. Councilmembers and the mayor will decide whether to pay for the second part of the report based on the initial findings. At the center of those talks will be where out-of-city students will finish high school. Most of those are from Orange Beach, but there are some from Fort Morgan and unincorporated areas north of Gulf Shores. “I’ve been asked about Gulf Shores High School students who don’t live in the city and will they be forced to graduate elsewhere,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler said in a video statement last week. “I am adamant that a high If the two sides can’t agree on this point or any other issue during the separation negotiation, the state superintendent will make a final decision. Currently, former superintendent Ed Richardson is serving on an interim basis following the departure of Michael Sentence, whose tenure lasted barely a year. “It is a negotiating point, but in my humble opinion there is no way the state superintendent is going to allow Gulf Shores to dump students out and have them go to Elberta or Foley that’s already overcrowded,” Kennon said. “This is not a negotiable position for the county.” Tyler believes getting the separation agreement in place with Gulf Shores taking over to start the 2018-19 year will be a tough task. “I know there’s a ton of things to be done and that is a very ambitious timeframe,” Tyler said. “We shall see.” Meanwhile, Craft and his council must work to get a board in place. Prospective board members must turn in applications by Oct. 30. “They have to understand what they are getting into, be qualified to make these decisions and be passionate about doing the right thing,” Craft said. “That’s what I’m looking for when they come through.” Each of the first five board members will serve a one-, two-, three-, four- or five-year term. “So, moving forward once they are reappointed, they’ll be five-year terms and be staggered in that way and one will roll off,” Gulf Shores Economic Development Coordinator Blake Phelps said. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN Parting words ELLIOTT QUESTIONS TIMING OF REZONING AS HE EXITS COMMISSION BY JOHN MULLEN BAY MINETTE — Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott said he knows development at Interstate 10 and the Baldwin Beach Express is coming, but isn’t sure it’s the right time to rezone property there. At its Oct. 17 regular session, the commission did vote to rezone four parcels north of the interstate there from residential to major commercial in what was Elliott’s last meeting as chairman. A huge Buc-ee’s travel center is already planned for the southwest corner of the interchange on County Road 68. Buc-ee’s is a Texas company with 32 convenience stores and travel centers and is planning expansions into Alabama and Florida. “It is my expectation that it will be a major commercial corridor in the not-too-distant future,” Elliott said. “Frankly, I will go ahead and say I wish this proposal would be coming before this commission a little bit later. It’s not how I worked it and here we are to consider this now.” Also looming large in this area is the county’s planned 24-mile extension of the Baldwin Beach Express from I-10 north to I-65. “It’s a tough spot, especially when we’ve got big plans up there for a highway,” Commissioner Tucker Dorsey said. “At the same time, there’s no question there’s going to be a lot going on up there. We’re close to figuring out right of ways up there and it’s going to be a bit ticklish.” When the first parcel came up for discussion, Dorsey made a motion to table it until Nov. 7, with Elliott providing a second. Commissioner Skip Gruber then said he felt it was time to vote on the first rezoning, with the other three to follow. He said worrying about costs to the county for improved 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 roadway access to the parcels was premature. “We’re talking about looking at the costs later on, but I don’t think we can really look at that because we have to deal with what’s in the present time,” Gruber said. “We can’t deal with the future. [The applicants] have went through all the things with the planning commission, which agreed with it.” Dorsey’s motion to table was voted down and a motion was made and passed 4-0 to rezone the first parcel. “Commissioner Gruber has convinced me,” Dorsey said. “Let’s move on with it.” The next three were OK’d 3-0 with Dorsey abstaining on those three. The four parcels rezoned are the Malone at 5.7 acres, Kramer at 13.3 acres, Stuart at 14 acres and Hayes at 14 acres as well. Each property currently has a dwelling and other buildings. The Hayes property is already on the market and it is anticipated the others will be for sale soon. County Planning Director Vince Jackson said a fifth parcel at the interchange is on the November agenda, also seeking to rezone to major commercial. That parcel, Jackson said, is right next to one of the on-ramps. Officials with Buc-ee’s say the Baldwin County location will have 50,000 square feet of retail space and 120 gas pumps, and provide about 200 jobs. There are also plans to expand County Road 68 to allow access to the store, officials said. Elliott ended his term as chairman of the commission and will pass the gavel to Commissioner Frank Burt at the Nov. 7 meeting. Burt is running for re-election, while Elliott is seeking Trip Pittman’s seat in the State Senate. The four commissioners rotate the chairman position each year.

BAYBRIEF | ECONOMY Economic development SSAB TO MOVE ILLINOIS HEADQUARTERS TO MOBILE BY DALE LIESCH Photo | SSAB A steel plate manufacturer with a mill in Alabama took cash incentives and tax abatements from the city, county and state governments to move its United States headquarters from the Chicago suburbs to Mobile. The move means SSAB America will add 60 employees in Mobile to the 600 who work at its Axis plant in Mobile County, SSAB Executive Vice President Chuck Schmitt said during an announcement at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Oct. 19. He gave no details on the new location for the headquarters and said the transition would occur throughout 2018. “This helps to ensure the senior leaders and support personnel can work closely with the mill,” Schmitt said. The city and county will each give SSAB $750,000 in cash incentives paid over a three-year period. The company will also take advantage of standard 10-year Industrial Development Authority tax abatement, county attorney Jay Ross said. The incentives are based on minimum job requirements, he said. The incentive packages will go before the County Commission for a vote on Monday, Nov. 13, and before the City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Ross said. The City Council recently changed the fiscal year 2018 budget to remove funds from economic development for other expenses. City spokesman George Talbot said those changes won’t impact this deal, as it was already in the works before the budget cycle. During the announcement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the focus for his administration is making Mobile into a city welcoming to more corporate headquarters. “Thrilled is an understatement,” Stimpson said. “This is such a huge deal.” Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield congratulated the chamber on not only beautiful weather, but on a big announcement. He called it a “chamber of commerce day.” “It’s always great to be in Mobile, especially on days like today,” Canfield said. “It’s incredible to see the economic development activity that’s going on here.” U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Montrose, used a breakfast analogy to comment on the strengthening of the company’s longstanding ties with the area. “Chuck, welcome,” he said. “You’ve been part of the family, but now you’re at the head of the table. When we pass around the grits, you’ll get the first scoop.” Byrne added that he joined the steel caucus in Congress because the “steel industry is under attack” from foreign producers he said are aided by their governments in dumping steel here. “Those days are over,” he said. “We’re not going to let other companies undercut American-made steel.” Byrne then told Schmitt he owed him a beer before extending the offer to everyone in attendance. “ … I’m buying,” he said. Commission President Merceria Ludgood also welcomed the company to Mobile and commented on its lasting relationship with this area of the state. “Your presence has transformed not only Mobile, but the region,” she said. “We recognize the level of trust inherent in that decision.” O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Will council drama leave Fred in charge? ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM changes each year, giving every district a chance to have a presidency over an eightyear period. But some councilors don’t want the job, so that’s unlikely. Now that the discussion of replacing Gregory has bubbled to the surface, it presents a couple of difficulties. First, there’s likely to be some bad blood no matter which way this thing rolls. I can’t imagine Gregory not feeling slighted if she’s unseated. By the same token, if the pressures that come to bear on Rich are too great and she buckles and supports Gina again, Fred is going to be bitter about being thrown “to the wind” again, as he describes being passed over four years ago. Second, the racial Rubicon has been crossed and there’s no way to uncross it. If, as believed, the councilors are mostly lined up along racial lines, then the discussion is sure to follow the question of why an African-American shouldn’t lead the group. At the same time, Richardson is a polarizing fellow and one or two white council members have already said voting for him would be political suicide. So what happens next? Does Bess Rich’s telephone explode from angry voters calling? Does something completely unexpected happen, like Levon Manzie being elected president as a way to placate both sides? Does John Williams offer to teach the winner every single line of Robert’s Rules of Order? Will anyone remember the council president takes over as mayor if something happens to hizzoner? Tune in two weeks from now for “As the Council Turns” and find out. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Richardson, C.J. Small and Levon Manzie are likely to vote for Fred as president. John Williams and Joel Daves are not. I would assume Gregory would vote for herself, which leaves Bess Rich holding the cards. Perhaps surprisingly, the folks in City Hall believe Rich will not only vote for Richardson, but will then take the vice president’s spot for herself. Of course there’s many a slip between the cup and the lip, as the Brits used to say instead of saying “it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Just judging from the panicked calls I’ve received, the ascension of Richardson to the president’s seat is likely to bring some serious political backlash to the doorstep of any Caucasian councilor responsible for putting him there. Richardson has already talked about suing the mayor’s office for information if he’s elected president and he’s certainly the favorite to “go rogue” once the gavel is within his grasp. His behavior in the position will reflect on those who put him there. Fred Richardson being elected City Council president won’t go over well with a large group of Mobilians. And as president, he would be involved more intimately with the mayor’s office and be responsible for bringing information back and sharing it with his colleagues on the council. The question of whether the somewhat freewheeling Richardson would fit Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s style or cramp it is another matter. The council would probably be best served by depoliticizing the issue and adopting a revolving presidency that Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen W ell, it’s a regular soap opera in Mobile’s City Council these days as our seven protagonists work behind the scenes to determine whether to toss Councilwoman Gina Gregory out of her spot as the group’s president and move her back into the elected official gen-pop. Gregory was voted council president by her peers in 2013, following the retirement of Reggie Copeland. Copeland wielded the gavel with authority, grace and force of personality for 12 years, and Gregory has often suffered in comparison for her “less vocal” leadership style. Still, talk of replacing her came like lightning out of the blue a couple of weeks ago. As the mayor and council are installed for their new terms, it’s time for the election of council officers — president and vice president. Given the unbelievably smooth sailing all seven councilors had retaining their seats, coupled with the mayor’s impressive victory and a general feeling the city is moving in the right direction, the thought that anyone would try to throw some different spices into the municipal gumbo at this juncture seemed unlikely. But it sounds like somebody’s all about getting spicy. Not only has the talk been about replacing Gregory, but WHO would replace her is raising more eyebrows than a trainload of Hollywood plastic surgeons. As I write this, the odds-on favorite to replace Gregory would be District 3 Councilman Fred Richardson. (Cue appropriate horror movie music.) To the uninitiated observer, this change wouldn’t appear to be a tremendously big deal. Fred has served on the council for 20 years and as vice president for several terms. Richardson says this will be his last four years on the council, and he’s expressed some disappointment that he was passed over four years ago when Gregory leapfrogged into the president’s spot. So what’s the issue with handing Fred the gavel if Gina loses the vote? I guess it’s just because sometimes Fred is just … Fred. While he’s the council’s longest-serving member, he’s its most well-traveled member as well — a guy who seldom misses a trip on the public dime. He’s also prone to getting very vocal when it comes to racial (or ethnic, as he would prefer) issues, both perceived and real, and many white voters across Mobile consider him a generator of unnecessary racial strife. I can’t say I don’t agree with that assessment at times. But Richardson is also an affable guy, has a good sense of humor and obviously takes great pride in seeing the city progress. To the chagrin of many, he championed the New Year’s Eve MoonPie Drop that has become a roaring success for downtown businesses. And as council vice president he’s presided over plenty of meetings, so he has positives as well. As with most things in Mobile politics, the issue of dumping Gregory as president opens a can of racial worms. The city is 52 percent black and certainly, from a sense of fairness, it would make sense that there is an African-American council president to work closely with the white mayor. Of course, that in and of itself makes race a qualifying measure, which is something we should all frown upon. The best man or woman should hold the gavel, right? Few councilors have given much indication publicly of how they intend to vote when the selection is made Nov. 6, but there have been enough behind-the-scenes conversations and noncommittal statements to kind of line up where things are going. Right now it appears STEPHEN NODINE IS ALABAMA’S O.J.

A p r i l O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Longing for civility in the time of nasty ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T his world has gotten so nasty. And I am so tired of it. In a time where a beautiful “snowflake” has become a derogatory term, I guess I long for a world full of those snowflakes. People I define not as whiny doormats who are offended by everything, but nice, genuine, good human beings who are considerate of other people’s feelings and who speak respectfully to their fellow human beings whether they encounter them in grocery stores or on Facebook or Twitter. I feel like we are just surrounded by ring upon ring upon ring of this nastiness. This first ring is very close to us. In the last few years I have personally witnessed or heard more stories of family and friends sparring so much over politics that it irreparably damaged their relationships. I go on my own social media pages and see people I have known since high school, and who I know were more than just “Facebook friends,” calling each other vile names. It used to be over Trump and Hillary or the battle between liberal and conservative viewpoints. Now the battlefield is closer to home as people fight over “insane” “lunatic” Roy Moore versus “baby killer” “Demo-crap” Doug Jones. Sometimes it’s not even over politics. It’s just people being nasty to each other on any number of topics. Sigh. These arguments always, always devolve into something really ugly and really personal. No one has ever in the history of social media changed anyone’s mind about politics, religion or sports by arguing on Facebook. It is an exercise in futility. I recently had a friend tell me she was no longer speaking to another friend because of one of these arguments that had gotten a little too heated. I guess this shouldn’t really be surprising. As we all grow older, we tend to either grow more moderate or extreme. Our world viewpoints tend to change based on our own life experiences. Often our professions have a huge influence on this. People will naturally start to think differently and grow apart. I get that. But we have now gotten to a place where we can’t just agree to disagree on things. We have to absolutely hate the ones we disagree with. Maybe it would have always been this way if we had the technology available to know everyone’s thoughts on absolutely everything, as we do now. I miss the days when I didn’t really care or just had to wonder how someone I kind of knew or knew 25 years ago felt about health care, tax reform or the terrible service they received at the restaurant down the street. The good ol’ days, B.F.B., aka Before Facebook. The next ring of nasty is can be found in our institutions, especially in government — and is what often causes all that trouble in the first ring. Though most of us aren’t personally con- 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 nected to our representatives, we have lost faith in Washington. We no longer look up to the people we elect; we are disgusted by them. We view all of those who go to D.C. as opportunists who may very well be working “for us” in some ways, but they are also most certainly working to line their own pockets as well. They are willing to sell the American people out if a lobbyist is per$ua$ive enough, especially if they can sneak some new regulation or deregulation they may not even understand themselves into a bill no one really notices. See the recent “60 Minutes” and Washington Post stories on the opioid crisis if you want the latest example of how disgusting the system is. This is precisely how we ended up with the president we have. People are just so tired of it. I get it. I want that dirty system to change too. But I also hate that I am often embarrassed to have the nightly news on in front of my kids because I don’t want them to see the reports of our president’s latest Twitter war with a senator, a fallen soldier’s widow or the National Football League. We spend so much time teaching our children to be kind to others and to take the high road if someone is mean to them and to never call other people names. Tonight on the news, the lead story will be how President Trump called Bob Corker, a United States senator from his own party, “liddle” (making fun of his height), “incompetent” and a “lightweight.” If I got a note home from one of my children’s teachers saying either one of them had called one of their classmates a name or made fun of them for being short, I would be mortified. And they would be in so much trouble. And this is what they are growing up seeing as normal behavior. I get wanting change, but is this really the way to accomplish it? I bet someone right now is reading this and saying, “Well, clearly this snowflake is raising a bunch of ‘liddle’ snowflakes.” To which, I would say, God I sure hope so. I want them to grow up to be kind, generous human beings, not bullies. You can stand up for yourself, be assertive and get your message across and still be a nice person. It doesn’t have to be an either-or situation. I’m so tired of all of the political nastiness. And clearly it’s worth nothing. All of this name calling and divisiveness and still they have accomplished nothing. If that’s the way it’s going to be, I’d rather them not get anything done and just be nice to each other. Living in this seemingly constant “trending now: nasty war of words” world we live in just starts weighing on you. On all of us, no matter what “side” we are on. And, unfortunately, it seems like some people enjoy it. I just don’t get that. I just long for calm, for decency, for kindness, for civility. Can a world like that ever exist again? I sure hope so. But sadly, I have my doubts.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT NASCAR: Alabama’s just not that into you anymore BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM TALLADEGA — Attendance at the fall NASCAR Cup race at the biggest and fastest track on the circuit this year was much higher usual. According to track officials, 192,000 attended what will be the last race at Talladega for the sport’s biggest star, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Even with this event’s high numbers, NASCAR is not as relevant to the Alabama scene as what it once was. If you drove around any small town in Alabama in the 1990s, you were bound to encounter at least one pickup truck with one of these decals: a Confederate flag, something noting your allegiance to the University of Alabama or a sticker with the car number of a NASCAR driver (like a #3, but there were others). The Redneck Trinity of that day was Hank Williams Jr., Paul “Bear” Bryant and Dale Earnhardt. Twenty years later, it’s still the University of Alabama with Nick Saban as the standardbearer, but the other elements have changed. The display of the Confederate flag is politically incorrect and therefore taboo. Completely lost is NASCAR. You don’t see those stickers with Calvin urinating on a Chevy or Ford logo anymore. All that has completely vanished. Alabama no longer has a love affair with NASCAR. The state had a long love affair with motorsports. At one time Alabama had a deep bench of auto racing stars. Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison, Davey Allison, Neil Bonnett, Red Farmer and Hut Strickland were all members of the Alabama Gang, a group of drivers that functioned as a team long before the advent of teams in modern big-time stock car racing. Tragedies took the lives of Bonnett and Allison. The other members of the Alabama Gang went into retirement or semi-retirement, and the local connection to the sport is no more. A few other Alabamians have tried to make inroads in the big leagues of NASCAR, such as Mobile’s Rick Crawford and Cale Gale, but haven’t had success at its highest level. Without a hometown favorite, there is even less of a reason for many to keep with NASCAR. In the 2000s, motorsports was going to be the big thing that resurrected the economy of Prichard. Dale Earnhardt Jr. came to Mobile in 2006 and was part of an announcement that 30 investors were backing a $640 million motorsports facility. Ultimately, the project fell apart. But it was just as well, as the whole booming NASCAR bubble burst. NASCAR first rose to prominence as the NFL was taking a hit for a strike-shortened season in 1987. Whenever professional sports leagues go on strike, the idea of millionaires fighting millionaires causes these pro sports to lose their luster and those people seek out something else to watch instead. It just so happened the sport of NASCAR with the cars going around circles in quaint, faraway places like Rockingham, North Carolina, and Martinsville, Virginia, was a suitable replacement. Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty and Rusty Wallace became household names in the South. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 NASCAR experienced a boom cycle that went on for 20 years. New tracks were built. Sponsorships went from local car dealerships, auto parts manufacturers, beer labels and tobacco brands to multinational corporations such as DuPont, Coca-Cola, Sprint and Microsoft. In the late 1990s, Donald Trump even flirted with the idea of building a NASCAR track in the New York City market. It didn’t happen. Instead, new venues were built in the country’s other major markets — Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Kansas City, Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas. The field of drivers also became less regional and more geographically diverse. Instead of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Hueytown, Alabama, places such as Vallejo, California, and Camas, Washington, populated the list of hometowns in the starting lineup on Sundays at the tracks. NASCAR executives sought to become a national brand and they succeeded. However, in doing so, they killed off the appeal. Rinkydink half-mile cereal bowl tracks with ragged pavement and creaky grandstands in places such as North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, were replaced with wide tracks with banked, sweeping corners and luxury boxes in suburban places such as Fontana, California. Even the cars have changed. The ship sailed on actual stock cars off the showroom floor competing in NASCAR races a long, long time ago. Over time, in order to make the sport “more competitive,” the cars became identical. Everything down to a millimeter is the same on the body of the car, regardless of which of the Chevrolet, Ford or Toyota manufacturer’s stickers are brandished on the vehicle. Has the corporatization of NASCAR — with its younger wunderkind drivers driving in souped-up, over-engineered machines on generic cookie-cutter tracks — killed off the enthusiasm of NASCAR? Probably. Consider politics and how it was once politically relevant. In 1984, in one of the most iconic moments, President Ronald Reagan, who was running for re-election against Walter Mondale, came to the Firecracker 400 event in Daytona Beach to see Richard Petty win his 200th race. In 2004, President George W. Bush courted voters at the Daytona 500 shortly before winning his re-election bid against John Kerry. Granted, Bush was the last GOP presidential candidate running for re-election, but NASCAR hasn’t been part of the equation for presidential politics since then. It hasn’t been part of local politics, either. Roy Moore, Luther Moore and Doug Jones have all made appearances at an Alabama or Auburn football game during this United States Senate special election. That’s a reasonable thing to do during a campaign — go to an event with lots of people and make a pitch to some undecided or unaware voters about your candidacy. Completely missing from the race at Talladega were the Moore and Jones campaigns. Twenty years ago, that wouldn’t have been the case. A Republican and a Democrat candidate for stateside office would have been fighting over who would get to give the command, “Gentlemen start your engines.”

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Broad Street Lofts opens for business influenced by apartment designs in Antwerp, Belgium. The Broad Street, Old Shell and Marine Street loft properties share access to the balcony at the Marine Street Lofts and to a pool, which will be built in the second phase of the Old Shell Lofts site in early 2018 along with four additional units. Tenants also have access to Mission Fitness and the Container Yard co-working space on the bottom floor of the Marine Street Lofts on a membership-only basis. “We are trying to create a community amongst all our properties,” Atchison said. More information on the Broad Street Lofts can be found on the development’s Facebook page. a new business venture. Pete Riehm of NAI Mobile handled the transaction. • CrossFit is leasing 5,000 square feet of space slated for development as a fitness center located at 6161 Rangeline Road in Mobile. Plans are in place to open in early spring 2018. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties represented the tenant. Jay Roberds with NAI Mobile worked for the landlord. • Salvage World is leasing the 43,628-square-foot former Greer’s space in St. Francis Plaza, located at 2501 Government Blvd. in Mobile. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties handled the transaction. Salvage World offers wholesale pricing on retail goods. This marks its first location in Alabama, with plans to open in early 2018. • Some 1,610 square feet of space was recently rented by Paintn’ Parrot, according to Chris Harle with White-Spunner Realty. Plans are in place for the retailer to relocate from its current location in Fairhope. • Pratt Thomas with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. recently signed a lease with Caffeine Corps LLC to occupy 1,400 square feet of retail space in Olde Shell Square, at 5552 Old Shell Road across from the post office and near the University of South Alabama’s main campus. The company will offer energy and coffee drinks and will open in 2018. Commercial real estate moves Melton Center hosts Causeway Pitch competition BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Broad Street Lofts, a new upscale apartment complex located at 300 S. Broad St., two blocks due south of Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, recently held its grand opening. Originally known as the Russell School Building built in 1910, the historic property was acquired along with the Old Shell Lofts development in 2015 by Albany, Georgiabased developer Pace Burt Development for $800,000 from the Mobile County School District. The local transactions, geared at redeveloping blighted property, came about in large part due to the Alabama Historic Tax Credit program, which was recently reinstated through 2022 by Alabama legislators. “The reinstatement of the Alabama Historic Tax Credit program makes Alabama relevant again and is the reason why Pace Burt is even now looking at more properties in the Mobile area for renovation,” according to Taylor Atchison, who works locally with Burt on the projects. An additional $3 million and 14 months of work were invested into the Broad Street Lofts to renovate the property to make it move-in ready. Encompassing 30,000 square feet, the three-story main building has 24 one-bedroom, one-bath units. The former Russell School Cafeteria Annex, perpendicular to the main building, encompasses 4,500 square feet and offers a pair of two-bedroom, two-bath units and a pair of two-bedroom, one-bath units. All units are move-in ready. Floor plans range from 720 to 735 square feet and rent for $925 to $990 per month, water included. To date the property is about one-third occupied by a professional millennial demographic, with roughly half of new tenants hailing from out of town. According to Atchison, who designed the look for all properties, interior aesthetics reflect a “chic industrial” look • SSAB Americas, a division of Stockholm, Swedenbased global steelmaker SSAB, recently announced plans to relocate the division’s head office from Lisle, Illinois, to Mobile. Current office space in the company’s metro Chicago headquarters encompasses around 30,000 square feet. Locally the company plans to seek considerably smaller space due to much of the executive team transitioning into SSAB’s Axis site. More details will be announced over the coming months, with the transition expected to be completed in early 2019. Downtown Mobile office space is under consideration but other areas will also be evaluated. • According to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, Magnolia Mortgage recently leased 1,260 square feet of office space at Jubilee Point Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties represented the tenant. Harle worked for the landlord. • A local investor recently purchased a 7,000-squarefoot vacant industrial building on three acres at 8520 Bellingrath Road in Theodore for $200,000, with plans for 18 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 The second annual Causeway Pitch Competition, hosted by the USA Melton Center for Entrepreneurship (MCEI) and Innovation, will be held Friday, Oct. 27, at Battleship Memorial Park onboard a fleet of Duck Boats provided by Scott Tindle, co-owner of Gulf Coast Ducks. This year students are competing for more than $5,000 in prizes. Twenty-nine USA students submitted posters for evaluation. Judges were selected from local community leaders as well as from the MCEI board. Entrants this year included the College of Engineering, the School of Computing, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business. Ten finalists will be selected this Friday after they pitch their entrepreneurial ideas while floating on Duck Boats in Mobile Bay launched at Battleship Memorial Park, 2-4 p.m. The competition includes a mix of individual and student teams, according to Donald Mosley Jr., executive director of the MCEI. “For our area it’s an opportunity to provide seed money for viable concepts from our students. This event has grown significantly from last year and we are excited to have participants from several colleges from across the university. Entrepreneurship is a discipline that can be applied across a wide swath of curriculums,” Mosley said. More information about the event can be found on the USA website.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE | THE DISH The Halloween Pinterest antithesis BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Partygoers need something they can eat on the go without messing up another plate. Let’s start with sandwiches. Soft dinner rolls are the stars of this show. What comes next is up to you, but I recommend it be hot. An old holiday favorite is to make a big tray of sandwiches with ham or turkey and a combination of peach or apricot marmalade, a dab of honey mustard, Swiss cheese and toasted pecans or walnuts. Brush the tops with butter and cover them in foil on a baking sheet. Bake them until the cheese melts. We always have meatballs in the slow cooker. You can make your own or just buy the premade Italian meatballs in the frozen food section. Your guests won’t care. Smothered in grape jelly and barbecue sauce, it’s hard to tell the difference. An alternative to the meatball route is the Lil’ Smokies sausages. Either way, you’ll need lots of toothpicks. No need for forks. My sister makes these little witch-hat “calzones.” It’s an easy fix bordering on the cutesy side of the party I pledged to avoid in this article, but they are good. Each comprises two triangles from a can of crescent rolls. Stuff them with a bit of pepperoni, cheese and tomato sauce. Don’t forget to fold the bottom up so that your hat has a brim! Cuuuuuute!!!!!! Take a dip Photo | depositphotos.com Here’s your chance to put something into a foil-lined pumpkin for “wow” factor. So far everything has been a hot dish. You must serve something cold. Black-eyed pea dip (often called Texas caviar, redneck caviar, etc.) is best made the day before so the dressing works into the peas, onions, corn and tomatoes. I work a lot of cilantro into mine. The big hit is muffuletta dip. Pronounce it how you like, this is patterned after one of my favorite New Orleans sandwiches. It starts with a good olive salad. Add to that your choice of finely chopped meats including ham, salami, mortadella and capocollo. For smaller amounts go with salami and capocollo. Shredded provolone should sparsely populate this dip. The oil from the olive salad melds it all together. Serve with lightly toasted slices of French bread. S o you’re having a Halloween party. It was the biggest bash of the year at my house when I was growing up. The street was packed with trick-or-treaters, the house was packed with older kids too cool to dress up, and adults who were too cool to not dress up. It was a real spookfest, and my dad would scare children (often to tears) as he took the task of dressing up very seriously. Once he was a witch with a cast iron cauldron of some dry ice elixir. Another time he was a very convincing gorilla. The devil mask nearly gave me a heart attack at the age of 3. Frankenstein’s monster was a good one. People came from afar to see what the fellow on North Park had cooked up each year. My mom still carries the tradition but has taken to creating a family-friendly theme in which the whole street participates. Though the visitors still come from near and far, they aren’t looking to get the pants scared off of them. Whether it’s a scary affair or a feel-good soiree, passing out candy is the prelude to the feast waiting inside. It’s nothing fancy, but is it ever delicious. I thought it best to share the makings of a good Halloween party. Basically this is a collection of ideas over the years. If you want strawberries painted as ghosts or grape eyeballs, then get out your fancy handheld supercomputer of a phone and check Pinterest for those ideas. We are tired of the pumpkin vomiting spinach dip. The kids have plenty of tooth rot to last them until Thanksgiving, so let’s focus on adult ideas. Always serve a soup This is even better when we have a Halloween cold snap, but good advice no matter the weather. You could serve it in something festive, even a pot that fits into a hollowed-out pumpkin, but make sure it stays heated. Chili is always a hit. There are so many choices for toppings and a chance to show off your hot sauce collection. That’s the fun part. I love when someone thinks he/she has what it takes to handle the big boy stuff. They never do. Nor do I, for that matter. Other options are potato soup, another favorite of mine. There are some savory pumpkin soup recipes out there that have my attention. I’m not sure what I am serving this year but there will be soup! Finger foods If you want to put an almond sliver on the end of a hot dog, then go right ahead. That’s not what I mean by finger food. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Play the drinking game First let’s make sure we have drinks for the under-21 crowd. Then let’s make sure we have the bar stocked so those drinks can favor the over-21 crowd. Our first Halloween drink is mulled cider. There are mixes out there that are really good but from scratch it’s nothing more than cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice and orange slices. Simmer it on the stove or in your other slow cooker. For the adult version, spike your mug with peppermint Schnapps or a fancy pear brandy. The kids love hot chocolate. So do the adults. Make it without marshmallows but keep some handy on the side. I like to spike it with Maker’s Mark because I won’t mix Woodford Reserve with anything but air. Here is my favorite simple cold drink: Cranberry juice and Sprite. Go the extra mile and get some good ice from the icehouse and you’ll appreciate this more. I go about 1:2 juice to soda. The way to dress this up is with vodka. It’s okay to do a few cute things here and there, just don’t lose focus. We mostly want to catch a buzz and get fed. Make sure everything tastes better than it looks. But if you really want to scare me, make a pot of English peas. The horror!

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Olde Towne Daphne pub crawl BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Facebook Buster’s Brick Oven, in the same building as Manci’s, is the latest restaurant in Olde Towne Daphne with a craft beer selection. I f you’re looking to try some different places with excellent choices for craft beer, head over to Olde Towne Daphne on Scenic 98. Centered, as it has been for as long as anyone can remember, around Manci’s Antique Club, Olde Towne Daphne has a couple of Italian restaurants, a cigar bar, a wine and tapas bar, and a traditional pub, all within about two blocks. If you want to hoof it about a half a mile, there’s also the Southern Napa Wine Store which, in addition to carrying a fantastic selection of wines, also stocks craft beers and, of course, hosts WORD OF MOUTH Three Georges celebrates 100 years of candy making BY ANDY MACDONALD It’s Mobile’s oldest confectionery, responsible for satisfying the sweet tooth of more candy-cravers than any other establishment in our town. Three Georges Candy Shop is cracking the 100-year mark of serving our fair city some of the best candies, nuts and sweet treats and shows no signs of slowing down. Opening in 1917, this Mobile mainstay was founded by, you guessed it, three Georges. George Pappas, George Pope and George Spero were Greek immigrants with a vision for a soda fountain/candy store. Twelve years of success ended with a fire in 1929, after which Pappas bought out his partners and continued under the aptly its annual “99 Bottles of Beer on the Lawn” every spring. Much of the revitalization of Olde Towne Daphne happened around two years ago when Manci’s Antique Club, which had recently shuttered its doors after decades serving the community, was reopened in partnership with Callaghan’s Irish Social Club. Instead of reopening as “Callaghan’s East,” it retained much of the character of the old Manci’s — with lots of old weapons, Jim Beam bottles, a giant snakeskin and, of course, the fig leaf — while bringing much of what we all love about Callaghan’s named George’s Candy Shop. Over the following 70 years the shop was passed from George Sr. to George Jr., then to his widow, Euple Pappas. Through three different downtown locations, the candy shop finally found footing at 226 Dauphin St. where it stands today. Current owner Scott Gonzalez purchased the store in 1992 and reinstated the original name. With an old-school soda fountain, jars of candy, cakes, pies and generations-old recipes, the shop is much like it was in its early days in terms of services. Of course the business has grown with the internet, as mail order sales have taken our humble store global. I am crazy about the gourmet apples and cheese straws, and a sucker for a soda fountain. If it’s chocolate you want, it’s chocolate you’ll get. Great for gifts, a day date with your sweetheart or old-fashioned self-indul- to the Eastern Shore — especially great burgers and live music. While retaining the classic Manci’s Sunday Bloody Mary Bar, for beer lovers the new Manci’s offers an excellent selection, with a dozen brews on tap and many other offerings in bottles and cans. There are regular beer specials and the draft offerings change regularly, although there are usually always styles from our local breweries — Fairhope, Haint Blue and Big Beach — which I like to see. There is also usually a “Manci’s Beer” on tap, which also rotates; at last check, it was an Oktoberfest brew. Manci’s recently opened a brick oven pizza restaurant, Buster’s, next door. Its small bar doesn’t offer any beers on tap, but has a really fantastic assortment of craft beers in bottles and cans, including a number of selections from breweries I have featured in this column, such as Dogfish Head, Boulevard, Southern Prohibition and Cigar City. They also carry styles from Alabama breweries from across the state, including Goat Island, Yellowhammer, Avondale and Straight to Ale. Next door to Buster’s is Cousin Vinny’s, a casual Italian restaurant that usually has a half-dozen beers on tap and always includes a number of good crafts. Last time I was there, I had a HOPness Monster from North Carolina’s Catawba Brewing Co. It was quite good, a medium IPA with lots of hop flavor. Catawba’s Mother Trucker Pale Ale, Einstök’s White Ale and Goodwood’s Brown Ale were also available, along with standbys PBR and Blue Moon. About two blocks up the road is Le Bouchon Wine & Tapas Bar. It is a hidden gem in Daphne, with a very different vibe than the other drinking establishments in town — an intimate, comfortable place with couches and comfortable seating scattered around the tables and small bar. While wine and unique tapas are the main draw, there is also something for beer drinkers as well. While only six beers are on tap, as at Cousin Vinny’s, they regularly rotate in new, and often unique, beers. On a recent visit I had a Creedence Pilsner from Colorado’s Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., which I had never heard of before. It reminded me of a good Dutch beer — golden and sweet with a nice, light head. So while you might not have thought about Daphne as a destination area for a night out, I would recommend you give its Olde Towne a try, as its impressive little entertainment district has a number of good bars and restaurants in a very walkable area. Enjoy! gence, let’s keep Three Georges around for another century. Congratulations! Long-awaited Southern National opens It has been called one of the most anticipated openings in recent times for Mobile, and so far Southern National, located at 360 Dauphin St., has been a hit. Restaurateur Reggie Washington and Chef Duane Nutter are looking to impress diners with locally sourced seafood and a globally inspired menu that pays homage to authentic Southern cuisine. Coming from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s One Flew South, many from our area were already familiar with the team’s handiwork. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, this place is already getting great reviews. Downtown Arby’s replaced by Burger King Fans of the Big Beef and Cheddar better tell their taste buds to get ready for Whoppers as the downtown Arby’s makes the change to Burger King. The location at 659 Government St., at the corner of Washington, is well under transformation. No word on an opening date, expect sooner rather than later. Fast food comes quick! Corner of George and Savannah festive It’s not too late to grab Halloweenthemed cake balls for your Mad Monster Party. Just stop by Cream & Sugar. While you’re in the neighborhood you can visit Kitchen on George to try the new fall menu from Chef Bryan M. Cates. You’ll have new favorites, but the best way to sample is the Chef’s Tasting Menu. Recycle! O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd. • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON E WING HOUSE ($) COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 525-9177 BUCK’S DINER ($) CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 CARPE DIEM ($) DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0200 CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($) QUICHES & SANDWICHES 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) 195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299 FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 GUMBO SHACK ($-$$) SEAFOOD & SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave •Fairhope • 928-4100 HOOTERS ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 JAMAICAN VIBE ($) MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973 JERSEY MIKE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 JONELLI’S ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556 CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999 CREAM AND SUGAR ($) COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556 MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) LODA BIER GARTEN ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 MAMA’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 MARS HILL CAFE ($) MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 THE BLIND MULE ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 THE GALLEY ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 THE HARBERDASHER ($) NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544 NOURISH CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 OLD SHELL GROWLERS ($) GROWLER STATION AND BITES 1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119 TIN ROOF ($-$$) SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) TP CROCKMIERS ($) PDQ ($) THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) 2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($) ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 DEW DROP INN ($) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) 22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D • Daphne • 626-2440 LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454 2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 WEDGIE’S ($) GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE 5955 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6134 WILD WING STATION ($) 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($) 3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401 DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) BRICK PIT ($) SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) COTTON STATE BBQ ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 SIMPLY SWEET ($) DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739 BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 A LITTLE VINO DOMKE MARKET WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 FOOD PAK FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 FIVE ($$) GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • DAPHNE • 621-2271 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) LAUNCH ($-$$) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) ‘CUE THE WASH HOUSE ($$) ISTANBUL GRILL ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157 YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862 Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 CORNER 251 ($-$$) NOJA ($$-$$$) 85 N. Bancroft St. Fairhope • 990.8883 BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 MEAT BOSS ($) THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526 ROYAL STREET CAFE ($) HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011 BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957 INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191 MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98• 273-3337 FAR EASTERN FARE ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) BENJAS ($) VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) CHARM ($-$$) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CHINA DOLL ($) 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171

FUJI SAN ($) 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947 GOLDEN BOWL ($) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062 ICHIBAN SUSHI ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 LIQUID ($$) AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 STIX ($$) 610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414 TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LUCY B. GOODE ($$) GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 JONELLI’S ($) 1252 Gov’t St. • 301-7556 LA ROSSO ($$) CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) COMFORT FOOD 1716 Main St. Ste. C • Daphne • 281-2982 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 265-6550 BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464 MARCOS ($) MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) LULU’S ($$) HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) ISLAND WING CO ($) MIRKO ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 MANCIS ($) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) BAR & GRILL 29740 Urgent Care Dr. • Daphne • 662-9639 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318. THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 MUG SHOTS ($$) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 LA COCINA ($) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 LOS ARCOS ($) MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) IS THE GAME ON? ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) GRIMALDI’S ($) Bel Air Mall • 476-2063 GUIDO’S ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($) WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509 CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET HARRAH’S GULF COAST: 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET IP CASINO: 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$) BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) 3050 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE ISLAND VIEW: PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322 WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14 • Daphne • 625-4695 SATISFACTION ($-$$) HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) BAUMHOWER’S ($) FUEGO ($-$$) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 PAPA’S PLACE ($$) PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) SEAFOOD RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) EL MARIACHI ($) NAVCO PIZZA ($$) PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 HARD ROCK CASINO: ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663 DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) RAVENITE ($) MAMA MIA! ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) MEXICAN CUISINE 260 Azalea Rd. • 375-1095 OLD 27 GRILL ($) TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086 CINCO DE MAYO ($) POOR MEXICAN ($) ROOSTER’S ($) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 SEAFOOD CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD C&G GRILLE ($) LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU PALACE CASINO: 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN BEAU RIVAGE: TREASURE BAY: BR PRIME ($$-$$$) THE DEN ($-$$) COAST RESTAURANT ($-$$) CQ ($$-$$$) 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES BURGER, WINGS, PIZZA BLU ($) EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI WIND CREEK CASINO: JIA ($-$$) STALLA ($$) ITALIAN COOKING TERRACE CAFE ($) BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 FIRE ($$-$$$) PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

COVER STORY Danny Lipford’s ‘Today’s Homeowner’ celebrates 20 years DALE LIESCH/REPORTER I sent the whole photography crew and writers down and did a feature story on it that turned out to be the first edition of Today’s Homeowner magazine.” While he was entertaining the crew from New York, Lipford gave them a media kit and VHS tape of his regional show. The magazine editor showed the tape to his boss, who was looking to expand the company’s media reach, and the national show was launched in 1998. “I was in New York two weeks later and we worked out an agreement,” Lipford said. From there, Lipford had to juggle the very competitive, sometimes overwhelming venture of building a national television show. He said it involved a lot of travel and a lot of “big meetings,” but he stayed true to himself and that is what has helped make the show successful. “I never tried to be anything more than a guy who absolutely loves remodeling and home improvement and just had a knack — many people told me — to be able to explain complicated processes of home improvement and complicated systems within a home in … very broken-down layman’s terms,” he said. “That made me very successful in my remodeling business because, you know, people Start in television wanted to feel comfortable with Ten years later he started a local IN 20 YEARS OF anyone they were turning loose in cable access show called “Renovatheir home, especially if you were tion Today” as a marketing tool for FILMING “TODAY’S tearing parts of their house up. I that business. think that same comfort level transHOMEOWNER” FOR “Then it kept getting more ferred over to my TV persona.” and more popular,” Lipford said. A NATIONAL AUDI“Today’s Homeowner” has “We grew it into more stations, grown from a small television show other towns … It helped me a lot ENCE, DANNY LIPFORD to a full-fledged media company in broadening my client base, even headquartered in Mobile, with 23 though I didn’t want to get outside HASN’T LOST A FINGER. employees around the country. Mobile with my building and really Lipford said Today’s Homeowner never did.” Media has offices in Chicago, New The genesis of national syndicaYork and Charlottesville, Virginia. tion began with a builders’ convenLipford also does a two-hour radio show once a week tion in Washington, D.C. Lipford said he was telling called “Today’s Homeowner Radio Show.” friends about a challenging project he was working on in Mobile, the rainiest city in the country. Lipford wanted to take the roof off of a home, add a second floor and then Success add the roof back. Once viewed by some as a deterrent to a national “I was telling a story about what I was about to get audience, Mobile’s Southern location and housing stock into and a guy tapped me on the shoulder and said ‘Hey, variety has benefited the show over the years, Lipford I didn’t mean to eavesdrop, but I’m a writer for a magasaid. As the interest in Southern-themed reality shows zine in New York and that sounds like an interesting has picked up, “Today’s Homeowner” has been able to story, do you mind if I get your card?’” Lipford said. “I embrace its roots. was like ‘sure, here’ and never thought about it. A couple “You know, with the ‘Duck Dynasties’ and some of weeks later I got a call from the guy and it turns out they these other shows that aren’t necessarily my favorites, 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photo/Shane Rice n 20 years of filming “Today’s Homeowner” for a national audience, Danny Lipford hasn’t lost a finger. Long before Mobile’s own tool man found his niche guiding novice do-it-yourselfers through home improvement projects, he was growing up in Marianna, Florida, watching the handyman his parents hired from time to time do odd jobs around the house. It didn’t always have a positive impact. “Well, I’ve always done some of it, but I never thought about making a living at it because, as a kid, the contractor/handyman guy that my folks would have around the house some of the time only had seven fingers and he was a pretty rough-looking guy,” Lipford said of his aspirations of becoming a contractor. “I didn’t realize you can save your fingers and keep yourself in good shape. It was a while before I understood the whole aspect of that.” In fact, Lipford was on a cross-country trip with some friends when he came to the realization he had a talent for building and design. He started his construction company in 1978 at the age of 21. Chelsea Wolf joined her father, Danny Lipford, as a regular on “Today’s Homeowner” after she purchased and it’s fueled this interest,” he said. “So, it kind of prevents us from having to travel so much.” From more modern homes in West Mobile to older homes in midtown and downtown, the show can encompass all types and styles of design and construction right here in the Port City. “We have such a diversity of housing here,” Lipford said. “We can appear as if we’re anywhere with the types of houses we have here.” The show currently reaches 91 percent of households in the United States, which eclipses the reach of even some of the more well-known home improvement shows on HGTV. “It’s amazing,” Lipford said. “There has never been a syndicated home improvement show ever to reach that many people.” “Today’s Homeowner” being in syndication makes it “appointment television” for its loyal viewers, he said. “The other thing, too, is I believe there’s a real significant difference in audiences because our audience has to find us, because we’re in a different time in each of our markets,” Lipford said. “So, if you want to watch my show, you’ve got to be going to watch my show, not just have a channel playing in the background. We feel our audience is better than others because of that reason.” Behind the scenes It wasn’t too difficult to convince homeowners to participate in the show, even in the early days, Lipford said. Folks were a little modest when it came to price, as homeowners are expected to provide some of the materials for the shoots. Like with the show itself, the excitement from the homeowners grew, he said. “They didn’t want everybody to know how much they paid for things … and we didn’t share many of the costs,” Lipford said. “After a while, it got to where they wanted my sign in their yard and they wanted to be on TV and they wanted to be a part of it.” Homeowners who participate in the show do become a part of it. For each project the homeowners are entrusted with a list of home improvement duties to complete between shoots, Lipford said. Participants do it with

COVER STORY varying degrees of excitement. “Some really get involved, others get involved with the first night and then slack off a little bit,” he said. For example, the “Today’s Homeowner” crew will let the homeowners paint between shoots so it can dry overnight before filming begins again, Lipford said. Having homeowners “work side-by-side” with the crew on projects empowers people, he said. “That’s what fuels the entire brand and that’s the gratification homeowners get when it’s all said and done,” Lipford said. The show looks for unique projects that have universal appeal and can apply to a large number of homeowners. “More than anything we look for people who want to have fun and who are passionate about their home,” Lipford said. “They don’t have to be great home improvers; they just have to be willing to learn and willing to participate.” The show’s most requested projects change quite a bit from time to time, but right now, Lipford said anything featuring backyard recreation, or outdoor living space is popular. Finding ways to make a home more energy efficient is also popular, as well as kitchen remodels. “Certainly, the kitchen facelifts are very popular because of the dramatic before and after without a significant investment,” he said. The show currently films 22 half-hour episodes per season. Lipford said the crew is on set at homes all across the country for about four days from noon on Monday to Thursday, or early Friday. Lipford has traveled a lot for the show and still maintains a somewhat grueling schedule of seven to 10 days away from Mobile per month. He travels not only for shooting the show but for appearances as a home improvement expert on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel and “CBS This Morning.” Even with the travel, the majority of the show’s episodes are filmed in Mobile because it has been home to Lipford since he attended the University of South Alabama in the 1970s. The fact that a national television personality calls Mobile home surprises some fans. He still gets stopped at the Mobile Regional Airport and questioned about why he’s in town. “It’s just funny because many know I’m from here; many others just see me on TV and think I live in — many say ‘I thought you lived in Atlanta, or New York, or Los Angeles,’” he said. “I’m like ‘no, I live right here.’” Like father, like daughter A familiar face on the show now is Lipford’s oldest daughter, Chelsea Wolf. She now works as co-host on the show, but originally was on staff as an associate producer after graduating with a degree in television and film from St. John’s University in 2010. It was never really her intention to follow in her father’s footsteps. She entered college with designs of being a television reporter. “Looking back, his cable access show started the year I was born,” she said. “So, I feel like it was written in the stars … I went to school for broadcasting, so I did like the TV aspect of what I grew up seeing dad do, but I never thought that would be something I would do.” Those feelings changed for both Lipford and Wolf when the home she purchased was featured on an episode of “Today’s Homeowner” and she worked with him on camera to renovate it. The decision to have Chelsea co-host followed a barrage of emails the show received after that episode aired. “We’ve never gotten more emails on anything,” Lipford said. “It’s just like everything we’ve ever done, it’s so natural and we’re not playing any role here. This is what we do all the time.” Wolf said she views herself as a link between her father and the novice do-it-yourselfer watching the show. “Being a young, novice homeowner myself there’s natural questions you’re going to want to ask as you’re seeing something being done and that’s where I’m able to come in and bridge the gap,” she said. Wolf said she hasn’t made a decision on whether she’d be interested in picking up where her father leaves off. “I’ve definitely thought about it, but it’s not a definite yes or no, really,” she said. Although Lipford has been doing the show nationally for 20 years, which is no small feat, he has no plans to slow down anytime soon, although he admits the pressure to retire is there. “I’ve had a lot of people think about that on my behalf, but I’m so passionate about it and enjoy it so much,” he said. “You know, physically, I can do just about anything I’ve done in the earlier part of my life. It’s such a wonderful time and I’ve worked so hard to get just where I am right now. I want to just kind of enjoy it.” He’s just happy to have all 10 fingers. “Yeah, we don’t have that story to tell,” he said. O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

ART ARTIFICE New cultural event joins the melee BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he third weekend in October was a trick-or-treat bag full of the proverbial “good problems.” There was a wealth of distractions and activities for creatively oriented Mobilians that was also a window into frustration. To start, Mobile Opera’s latest production of “Così fan tutte” ran this past weekend at The Temple downtown. Despite a dramatic venue change in the last few years, audiences have turned out for shows the company billed as an “up-close and personal” experience. On Saturday morning, a new public art initiative titled Mobile Art GO! began with a ceremony at the Mobile Arts Council. Afterward, they strolled across downtown’s public art trail utilizing their new maps. Almost every theater troupe was alive under the stage lights. As previously detailed in Lagniappe, Chickasaw Civic Theatre was beginning its run of “12 Angry Jurors.” On the Eastern Shore, Theatre 98 was in the midst of staging “Putnam County Spelling Bee.” It’s been so successful they’ve extended the run into the first weekend of November. Mobile Theatre Guild premiered the latest rendition of “Tuna Does Vegas.” The comedy based on small-town Texas eccentricity runs through Oct. 29, with proceeds donated to the victim relief fund for the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Playhouse in the Park started its seasonally appropriate work, “The Conclusion of Edgar Allan Poe,” the same nights and has another weekend to go, with Friday and ‘Assassins’ audition late October Sunday, Oct. 29, auditions are at 6 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 30, auditions are at 7 p.m. at Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.) For more information, go to mobiletheatreguild.org or check out their Facebook page. Roman Street headlines scholarship event When University of South Alabama communications professor Michael S. Hanna passed away, an endowed scholarship was established in the name of the popular instructor. His love for music and the arts grew into a concert event as a centerpiece of the gift bestowed on lucky communications students. Chart-climbing Mobile musicians Roman 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 IT’S EASY TO SEE THE NATURE OF THIS ‘GOOD PROBLEM’ NOW. THERE’S LOTS TO DO. THE QUESTION IS, DOES IT DIVIDE THE POTENTIAL AUDIENCE TOO MUCH?” I didn’t haunt downtown at night to see how many Quest-Con-goers made it to the Camellia Bay “Boo-lesque” show sponsored by the convention or were just hanging out in the entertainment venues. I know it would have been advantageous for local cosplayers, as their daytime garb would have fit the surfeit of Halloween parties on Saturday night. That would be an advantage of dropping a new event into what’s already the most crowded part of Mobile’s calendar. Now if we could just find a way to spread some of this activity to our often-thin summer calendar, we’ll spread some of that happiness. Street will be featured at this year’s charity concert, taking place Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the USA campus. Tickets run $20 to $40 and are available on Eventbrite. You can also call USA Development Officer Anna Parks at 251-460-7676. ”Pan Peter” prequel sails at JJP When a group of orphaned boys sets sail from Victorian England, they are afraid for their fates but just as fascinated with a trunk of otherworldly origins below decks. They befriend a mysterious girl not long before a run-in with pirates and the adventure only heightens from there. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to the famed story about the boy who didn’t want to grow up. The musical comedy snagged shelves’ worth of honors during its Broadway run, including one Drama Desk and five Tony awards. Its purposefully low-budget staging puts an emphasis on the actors. It also creates opportunities for self-deprecation. It runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 12 at Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.). Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors/military and $10 for students. For more information, call 251-471-1534 or go to joejeffersonplayers.com. ARTSGALLERY Mobile Theatre Guild is holding Oct. 29 and 30 auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s dark comedy musical “Assassins,” to be staged in January. The play is both provocative and outrageous and boasts figures such as John Wilkes Booth, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Lee Harvey Oswald and John Hinckley Jr. in its cast. They are looking for strong singers who can move well on stage. Come prepared with a song in the style of the show and a short monologue of 60 seconds maximum. An easy dance audition is included. The cast includes nine male and two females along with up to eight ensemble members. Saturday curtain at 7:30 p.m. It’s a surprise Joe Jefferson Playhouse didn’t add to the fervor but their latest show, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” premieres Oct. 27. That guarantees even more tough choices ahead. Consider, too, that the backdrop of distractions vying for eyes and dollars included the 55th rendition of the popular Greek Fest on Ann Street. Plus, the South’s most noted widespread mania — football season — is still eating up attention. It’s easy to see the nature of this “good problem” now. There’s lots to do. The question is, does it divide the potential audience too much? Into this tussle stepped Quest-Con. The latest entry into the pop culture convention industry staged its initial event at the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center in downtown Mobile for three days dedicated to film, literature, comics and other self-described “nerd” creative outlets. In planning for a couple of years now, the team of convention organizers seemed understandably eager and a little nervous on Friday morning as they opened the doors to the convention hall. Guest liaison Jeremy Mills addressed a small media gaggle and admitted the experience was going to be a chance to learn as they went along. Any endeavor with enough moving parts is an exercise in chaos theory and adaptation. Mills said there had been a few hiccups early on, but nothing they couldn’t handle. He had no numbers on ticket sales — those likely won’t be ready until long after it’s over — but said ticket sales on the Tuesday before opening were more than double the advance sales to that point. In Cooper Riverside Park, people put the finishing touches on something called the Wrecking Yard. The cluttered assemblage of scaffolding, tents and wind-tossed fabric was an allusion to a Mad Max-style bartering market. They appeared to have few of the queuing issues that have plagued Pensacon in their first wildly successful years. There were no endless lines with a 45-minute wait to enter the facility in the middle of Saturday afternoon. Video shot throughout the weekend shows the usual assortment of anime/ manga, steampunk and comic book cosplayers in the halls. There was also an abundance of panels on such subjects as acting, costuming and writing, and workshops on drawing, stage fighting and crafting plastics. Wandering through on Friday, I overheard a pair of attendees talking about their four-hour travel times to Mobile. That’s essential to making this a success as the bottom line is filling hotel rooms and bringing money to town.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Shelby Lynne, Allison Moorer headline November Blueberry Sessions Band: The Blueberry Sessions presents Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer Date: Thursday, Nov. 2, with gates at 5 p.m. Venue: Weeks Bay Plantation, 12562 Mary Ann Beach Road (Fairhope), www.weeksbayplantation.com Tickets: $30 general admission/$65 VIP, available through Ticket Stripe M 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Facebook any are lamenting predictions of a concerts, and hopes the public will make an evening warmer-than-usual winter, but conout of it. The Blueberry Sessions will feature food sidering the Gulf Coast’s subtropical trucks and a full-service bar. The series will also climate, this is not necessarily a bad feature a VIP option that includes preferred parking thing. The possibly cool, sometimes warm nights and seating as well as a private bar and lounge. could provide a perfect opportunity to visit Weeks Hudson hopes to package all this under the night Bay Plantation for the next installment of the Blue- sky, which has also been considered. berry Sessions. “Last time, we were lucky enough to have a While organic blueberry farming takes precefull moon. The ways these are timed, there should dence, Weeks Bay Plantation also enjoys filling its always be a good moon.” acres with live music and people who love it. Out-ofHudson says these first Blueberry Sessions will town parties have attempted to hold similar musical serve as a litmus test for future installments. If the events, but now locals who first round of shows is well know the area best are creatreceived, they will return in the ing a series of live events that spring, she says. Hudson hopes take a more casual and intithe sessions will evolve into mate approach in an expana series of live music experisive natural environment. ences that culminate with a THE BLUEBERRY SESSIONS Blueberry Sessions orgalarger event that coincides with nizer/creator Heather Hudson blueberry season at Weeks Bay WILL FEATURE FOOD TRUCKS hopes the public will see this Plantation. However, Hudson concert series as a chance to is not quite ready to commit to AND A FULL-SERVICE BAR. experience artists who rarely future events until the current THE SERIES WILL ALSO visit the area in a beautiful round of sessions are complete. natural environment. She “It’s been so far, so good,” FEATURE A VIP OPTION THAT also wants the Blueberry Sesshe said. “As far as artists, we sions to establish a reputation have some in mind but haven’t INCLUDES PREFERRED PARKfor showing the crowd a made any decisions. If things good time, even if the show keep going the way it’s going, ING AND SEATING AS WELL AS features a lesser-known artist I don’t see why we won’t be A PRIVATE BAR AND LOUNGE. that meets Hudson’s criteria. announcing some dates and Following the first Bluenames in the near future.” berry Session, which featured The session scheduled for singer-songwriter Charlie Thursday, Nov. 2 will feature Mars, Hudson has a positive outlook for the future South Alabama divas/sisters Shelby Lynne and Alliof this concert series and its aural formula. son Moorer. These Monroeville natives respectively “Everyone that comes says it’s just a magical celebrate extensive careers and catalogs in alt. counenvironment out there,” Hudson said. “One of the try, and now are combining their talents and sisterly things we have to offer is a very casual atmosphere, chemistry for a very special musical collaboration. but it’s also very Eastern Shore because it’s a The pair has been touring in support of “Not friendly group of people who love music and getDark Yet,” their first studio album together. Considting out in the outdoors and supporting this venture. ering the ethereal harmonies and unique arrangeThe location is really magical. We have this old ments that highlight this album, one might wonder reclaimed barn and string lights, and it has really why Lynne and Moorer waited so long to record good energy.” their combined talents. Moorer says it was just a Hudson says the Blueberry Sessions will also matter of finding the time feature amenities to make the events more than just “We both obviously have had a lot of activity in The Blueberry Sessions at Weeks Bay Plantation are outdoor concerts at an agricultural reserve and entertainment venue in Baldwin County. The installment Nov. 2 features Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer. On Dec. 7, Griffin House will perform. our careers over the years, and it’s something that we both wanted to do,” Moorer explained. “We’re both big believers in timing. Finally the time was right. That’s all I can say. We made room for it, and we both felt like we were in a place to do it. So, it happened.” Timing also played a part in the musical concept for this album. Their heavy respective schedules did not allow time to write an entire album’s worth of original material. Instead, Moorer says she and Lynne decided there were plenty of songs out there already written that they “could do justice to.” With this in mind, “Not Dark Yet” is dominated by covers with one original in the mix. Even so, Moorer says the selected songs were personal. “We wanted to make a record with a beginning, a middle and an end and tell a story,” Moorer said. “We wanted to give a representation of who we are and where we are.” The duo selected favorites such as “Every Time You Leave” (The Louvin Brothers) and “Silver Wings” (Merle Haggard), songs they sang together growing up in Monroeville. Their relatively eclectic Americana treatments of more modern songs such as “Lithium” (Nirvana) and “Into My Arms” (Nick Cave) represent the present. “Is It Too Much” represents the present and future of this project. This song began as one of Lynne’s that she had been “kicking around.” She brought it to Moorer, who added a bridge and completed the song. For those thinking this album might be the only collaborative effort between these talented sisters, Moorer says she and her sister are not ready to “do it once and hang it up.” Moorer says they have been busy writing songs for an original follow-up to “Not Dark Yet.” She says their desire to continue forward is not based solely upon the music. Their sisterly bond also plays a major role in their persistence to work together. “We’re having so much fun just being together and doing dates together,” Moorer said. “It gives a chance to be together as sisters. I think, for both of us, there’s no place else more comfortable on stage than with each other. We’ve been singing together all our lives. So, we are definitely going to keep it going.”

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

MUSIC BRIEFS ZEW boo BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: 92ZEW’s Annual Halloween Bash Date: Friday, Oct. 27, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $22.50 in advance/$25 day of show/$42.50 seated riser; available at Soul Kitchen, its website, Mellow Mushroom (all Mobile locations) or by calling 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Jim Arbogast | Galactic T he spirited collaboration between local radio station WZEW and LoDa music hall Soul Kitchen has resulted in a number of epic Samhain soirées. However, the 2012 installment of this ghostly gathering is considered by many to be the most memorable, when a legion of funky fiends in masks and makeup grooved past the witching hour to the jams of New Orleans new-school funkmasters Galactic, who return for this year’s bash. This Big Easy music collective provided a glowing performance thanks to the blacklight-enhanced set. As they rolled through crowd favorites and improv jams, sideshow performers tested the limits of their bodies and good sense. With the 2012 edition in mind, Galactic is sure to provide another memorable evening of phantasmic New Orleans funk while maintaining the spirit of the holiday. Before Galactic materializes, Tuscaloosa’s CBDB will conjure a batch of fresh Alabama jams for the costumed audience. This group’s deep, thoughtful jams infuse earthy funk rock with vivid jazz rhythms to establish their bright trademark sound they call “Joyfunk.” The sandbox environment of the stage allows songs found on the albums “Joyfunk Is Dead” and “The Fame EP” to expand into progressive realms. Considering the occasion, CBDB’s opening set should be the perfect start to this spectral evening. Gathering of the spirits Band: Samhain Gathering Date: Friday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10, available at The Merry Widow, its website or through Ticketfly Many ghosts and ghouls will be seeking a musical Halloween celebration featuring the weird, the extreme and the macabre. Those wanting to dance on the dark side should visit The Merry Widow for its Samhain Gathering. This Allhallows Eve celebration features a musical sideshow of netherworld bands from Mobile and New Orleans. SOSS will be crawling out of the local underground with a cauldron full of music inspired by the forefathers of punk. Mobile’s Cyster Sister will rage through a set of vehement rock. Mobile/New Orleans hybrid project Gary Wrong Group’s raw, unbridled rock will serve up sonic tricks and treats. Wrong is even adding his synth-heavy Sh*tboy & Gary Suicide Pact to this witches’ brew. Crescent City rockers Vile Bodies’ classic punk style will turn The Merry Widow into a wicked sockhop. New Orleans synth maestro Bênni will plunge the costumed masses into another dimension. This truly unique artist will punctuate his set with electronic ballads from the heart of space and time. Down to the river Band: The War and Treaty Date: Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $10 at the door The story of many musicians begins in childhood, but Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty nurtured his musical talent in a most unlikely place. In 2004, while serving in the U.S. military in Iraq, he found himself camping in one of Saddam Hussein’s private palaces. While there, Trotter began teaching himself piano and composing songs — on an instrument that belonged to the former dictator. After returning home, destiny joined him with vocalist Tanya Blount. The couple pooled their music talents into a project they call The War & the Treaty. Trotter and Blount have created a sound expertly combining soul, blues and gospel influences from the early 20th century to the present time. Their upcoming EP is “Down to the River.” The War & the Treaty transforms its mix of jazz, Delta blues, soul and funk into a charismatic sonic revival that should gain luster in a live setting. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | October 26 - November 1 THUR. OCT 26 Bluegill— Cary Laine Blues Tavern— John Hall Duo, 8:30p Callaghan’s— Andy MacDonald and Rob Holbert Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ El Camino— Rock Bottom, 6:30p Felix’s— Lee Yankee Duo Flora Bama—Donnie Mathis, 2p// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p/// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p McSharry’s— Rondale and the Kit Katz, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and the Money Monies, 8p Old 27 Grill— Michael Tomlinson, 6:30p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Mac Walter Veets— Phil and Foster, 8p FRI. OCT 27 Alchemy—Diamond Needle, Paid to Pretend, Empty Atlas, 9p All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Beau Rivage— Patti Labelle, 8p Big Beach Brewing— El Dub, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Fortunate Few, 9p Callaghan’s— Caleb Caudle Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p Dority’s Bar and Grill— The Red Clay Strays, 6p El Camino— Fat Man Squeeze Felix’s— The Swamp Hippies Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 1p// Sugarcane Jane, 2p/// Brandon White, 5p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Brian Hill Trio, 6p//// The Magic Johnsons, 10p//// Johnny B Trio, 10:15p//// Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p Hard Rock (Live) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8p IP Casino— John Michael Montgomery, 8p Le Bouchon— Rondale and Dorothy w/Rockin Zombies, 7p Listening Room— Jamie Lynn Vessels Lulu’s— Broken Down Car, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Twang Gang, 8p McSharry’s— DJ Shadow, 10p 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 The Merry Widow— Samhain Gathering, Ritual with Benni, Gary Wrong Group, Cyster Sister, Soss, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Infant Richard and Delta Stones, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Nick Perioni, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Ox Kitchen— Gabe Willis, 5p SanBar— Rex Soul Kitchen— Galactic Halloween w/CBDB, 9p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Beave and Cleave Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p Windmill Market— Rebecca Barry, 11:30a SAT. OCT 28 Alchemy— Yesterday Tomorrow, 9p Blind Mule— Hallers, Enjoy the Weather, 9p Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Jimmy Lumpkin Trio, 6p Blues Tavern— Mark Welborn Band, 9p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Crooked Martini— Nightmare on Cottage Hill, 9p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Nick and the Ovorols, 1p// Parmalee, 1p/// Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p//// Midland, 2p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Mose Wilson and the Delta Twang, 10:15p Hangout— Everyday People, 6p// DJ Slaughter, 10p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9:30p Hard Rock (Live) — Halloween is Coming ft. Hodor IP Casino— Brian McKnight, 8p Listening Room— Shannon Labris Lulu’s— Brandon Coleman & Drew Nix, 11a// The Selma Boys, 5p McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p The Merry Widow— Shitfits, Zombie Ramones, Undead Kennedys, 9p Pirates Cove— Kelly Poole and the Swingsets, 6p SanBar— David Jones Jazz Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Randy Boyette// Jason Justice Top of the Bay— Hutches Bash Veets— The Family Ghouls, 9p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 6p SUN. OCT 29 Beau Rivage— Jack Hanna’s into The Wild, 5p Big Beach Brewing— The Selma Boys, 3p Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Sugarcane Jane , 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p Callaghan’s— The Jazz Katz Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— Elanie Petty, 11a// Smokey Otis Duo, 12p/// Jason Justice, 1p//// Ultraviolet, 1p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p Frog Pond— Harrison McInnis, Will Kimbrough, Jontavious Willis, Sue Foley, Jimbo Mathus, John Milham, 3p Joe Cain Cafe— Shannon LaBrie Listening Room— Hill Country Hounds Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p Old 27 Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 11:30a Soul Kitchen— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 8p Veets— Zachery Thomas, 8p MON. OCT 30 Blind Mule— Jukebox Romantics, Satan and the Sunbeams, 9p Felix’s— Lefty Collins Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Zach Diedrich and Davis Nix, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. OCT 31 Bluegill— Jamie Adamson Butch Cassidy’s— Dr. Tom Thomas, David Jernigan and Carl Betts California Dreaming— Adam Holt, 7p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Felix’s— David Chastang Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Rick Whaley Duo, 6p//// Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p//// Red Clay Strays, 10:30p Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p The Merry Widow— Wavves, Joyce Manor, Culture Abuse, 7p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6p Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p Veets— Scarioke, 8p WED. NOV 1 Callaghan’s— Phill and Foster Felix’s— Jamie Anderson Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

A gratifying glimpse of ‘90s family dysfunction J FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 enny Slate pairs up with her “Obvious Child” team again in “Landline,” a family dramedy set in 1990s Manhattan. The film skates by on the appeal of the setting to a large degree, serving up Zima and a satisfying soundtrack, but there is also a strong family dynamic, well-portrayed by a great cast, amid the pleasures of ‘90s nostalgia. Slate plays Dana, a young woman who lives with her fiancé (Jay Duplass) in a relationship that feels a little too comfortable even before they are married. Her younger sister is a defiant high school senior, Ali, played with a powerful combination of anger and vulnerability by Abby Quinn. The girls’ ferociously intelligent, bickering parents are played by Edie Falco and John Turturro, a wonderful onscreen pair. Falco resents their good cop/bad cop dynamic with their daughter, and theirs is a wellplayed representation of parenthood. Ali finds a chink in her angry, knowit-all armor when she stumbles upon evidence her father is having an affair. It turns out there is something she really cares about, and the setup does such a good job of showing how much this teenager relies on family stability, specifically as she experiments with moving away from it. She may not take her own relationship with her sometimes-boyfriend seriously, but her parents’ marriage and even her sister’s engagement are constants that Ali didn’t realize she counted on until they were threatened. Dana gets a wandering eye, too, when she runs into a college friend at a party. It’s unclear whether his appeal is that he is from an earlier time in her life, or if she really prefers him to her fiancé. That’s what makes the situation interesting, in that the relationships are also about a longing for a different time, not just a different person. Jenny Slate is amusing and believable, but I thought she had more feel for her character, which was better developed, in “Obvious Child,” and she is upstaged by her younger sister. Their relationship is my favorite in the film. It becomes very moving to see them together and gives us a great window into the life of their entire family. The performances are all good, but the script doesn’t always deliver. While the story is well-written overall, the dialogue is not always convincing, especially in a series of emotional climaxes and confrontations. This is just a nice little relationship film with some extremely recognizable plot points. If you’re going to tell a rather unsurprising story, the predictability should be mitigated by some well-written wisdom. It’s not unusual for young people to be afraid of getting married, so when they finally discuss it, the hackneyed must be avoided. Some of these lines could have used another draft. “Landline” is worth watching if only for the combination of John Turturro and Edie Falco. These two veteran actors create a deeply felt, nuanced and complicated partnership that feels unusually equitable despite their many problems. They show us the years spent together, in flashes, and this story, despite some flaws, is in very good hands with these two. The family in “Landline” is believable, funny and maybe a bit too recognizable to make for a truly memorable film, but their story is worthwhile in its own quiet way. “Landline” is currently available to rent. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | Amazon Studios / Lionsgate FROM LEFT: Abby Quinn, Edie Falco and Jenny Slate are a family struggling with relationships in “Landline,” from director Gillian Robespierre. Just in time for Halloween, “Jigsaw” returns, with a more macabre body count than ever. NEW IN THEATERS JIGSAW One of the highestgrossing horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer’s signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level. All listed multiplex theaters. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. All listed multiplex theaters. GEOSTORM Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING VICTORIA AND ABDUL Crescent Theater, Cobb Pinnacle 14 BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN All listed multiplex theaters. PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN All listed multiplex theaters. ONLY THE BRAVE All listed multiplex theaters. SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME All listed multiplex theaters. THE SNOWMAN AMC Mobile 16 HAPPY DEATH DAY All listed multiplex theaters. THE FOREIGNER All listed multiplex theaters. BLADE RUNNER 2049 All listed multiplex theaters. THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US All listed multiplex theaters. TIL DEATH DO US PART All listed multiplex theaters. THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE All listed multiplex theaters. AMERICAN MADE All listed multiplex theaters. FRIEND REQUEST All listed multiplex theaters. KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE All listed multiplex theaters. AMERICAN ASSASSIN All listed multiplex theaters. HOME AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters. IT All listed multiplex theaters.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 26, 2017 - NOVEMBER 1, 2017 SALTY WORM BRACKISH CLASSIC THE SIXTH ANNUAL SALTY WORM BRACKISH CLASSIC AND DELTA BASH WILL BE SATURDAY, OCT. 28, 1-5 P.M. AT THE BLUEGILL RESTAURANT ON BATTLESHIP PARKWAY. PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE GAILLARD PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH ENDOWMENT AT USA MITCHELL CANCER INSTITUTE. VISIT EVENTBRITE.COM. GENERAL INTEREST TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call Boardwalk Talks are held the first and 251-929-1466. third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Free senior lunches The last Thursday of every month, End Time Harvest Ministry provides seniors Midtown Optimist Club with a free lunch at 1701 Donham Drive in Join Midtown Optimist Club every Mobile. Call 251-604-2710. Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Plant Swap Old Dauphin Way Plant Swap will be held Toastmasters Saturday, Oct. 28, at Central Presbyterian Toastmasters International meets on Dauphin Street. The swap will begin at regularly at six locations in Mobile and 10 a.m. Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information. Market in the Park Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Taiwanese Tea The Daphne Public Library will present a Traditional Taiwanese Tea Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event will be held in the library community room. Call 251-621-2818, ext. 211. Farmers Market Farmers Market sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church will be held Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m. at Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, located at 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-3420462 or 251-767-7526. FUNDRAISERS Mystere: Mysteries & Curiosities Join the Exploreum for a night filled with fabulous food, drink and unusual entertainment on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. Call 251-208-6881. Venus Cabaret Join Venus and her friends for a very special evening of fundraising on Friday, Oct. 27, 8-10 p.m. at Azalea Manor, 751 Dauphin St. Visit azaleamanormobile.com. Baldwin Heart Walk The 2017 Baldwin Heart Walk, an event to benefit the American Heart Association, will take place on Saturyday, Oct. 28, at 8 a.m. at the Fairhope Pier. For more information visit baldwinheartwalk.org. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Cardboard City Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. will begin Cardboard City, a camp-out benefiting Family Promise of Coastal Alabama, aimed at ending homelessness one family at a time. Held at Alabama School of Math and Science. Visit FamilyPromiseMobile.org. Making Strides against Breast Cancer American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk is Saturday, Oct 28, at 8 a.m. in Bienville Square. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/ MobileAL. Salty Worm Brackish Classic The sixth annual Salty Worm Brackish Classic and Delta Bash will be Saturday, Oct. 28, 1-5 p.m. at the Bluegill Restaurant on Battleship Parkway. Proceeds benefit the Gaillard Pancreatic Cancer Research Endowment at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. Visit eventbrite.com. Wine on the River Join us for Mobile’s inaugural wine tasting event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-7 p.m., at Cooper Riverside Park. Live music. Benefits the Fuse Project. Visit www. wineontherivermobile.com. One Night in Havana Enjoy live music, food and drink, and join everyone at the tables for blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. Try your luck at the slot machines. Proceeds benefit Distinguished Young Women. Visit www. OneNightInEvent.com or call 251-4383621. ARTS Pierce Cleveland as Edgar Allan Poe “The Conclusion of Edgar Allan Poe” continues its run at Playhouse in the Park this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, at 7:30 p.m. Reservations, 251-602-0630. Visit playhouseinthepark.org. “Live at Five” “Live at Five” presents Chip Herrington & The Mobile Band Society on Friday, Oct. 27, in the Halstead Amphitheater at Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. Free admission. Donations accepted at the door to benefit future concerts. Mobile Mystery Dinners A performance of “The Masquerade Murder” will take place Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. at The Battle House Hotel in downtown Mobile. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-338-5403. Last Friday Art Night Dauphin Island Art Gallery is where it’s happening on the Island on the last Friday of each month. Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing. Dauphin Island Art Gallery is at 918 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-3300. Reading by writer Adam Prince The Stokes Center and the Department of English at the University of South Alabama invite you to attend a reading and Q&A session on Monday, Oct 30, at 4 p.m. by Visiting Writer Adam Prince. Free and open to the public in the Terrace Room of the Student Center. Call 251-460-6101.

MUSEUMS “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama. org. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Ghost Chase The eighth annual Dog River Ghost Chase 5K and Children’s Goblin Gallop is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. at The River Shack. Registration information at dogriverghostchase2017.eventbrite.com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. Trick or Trot USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital will host its fifth annual Trick or Trot 5K and Fun Run Friday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at USA Moulton Tower. Visit usahealthsystem. com/tick-or-trot. WORKSHOPS Ram Run The sixth annual Ram Run 5K and Fun Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, on the University of Mobile campus. The certified 5K begins at 8 a.m. and the three-quarter mile Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. To register in advance, visit umobile.edu/ramrun. Homebuyers seminar This seminar, offering tips and information for those wanting to become homeowners, will be held 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251602-0011 to register. O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

Illustration/Laura Rasmussen GRAVEYARD TOURS GULFQUEST HALLOWEEN FEST HAUNTED STORYTELLING BOO AT THE ZOO – RESCHEDULED Church Street Graveyard tours take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursdays in October. Hosted by the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. Free (donations accepted). Call 251-432-6161. Swift-Coles Historic Home will host haunted storytelling tours on Friday, Oct 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Swift-Coles Historic Home is located at 17424 Swift Coles Lane, Bon Secour. Visit SwiftColesHistoricHomes.com. BOO AT BELLINGRATH Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a day full of Halloween fun in the Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 28. Halloween-themed inflatables will guide visitors along the pathways to the Great Lawn, live music and trick or treating. Call 251-459-8864. HALLOWEEN HEALTH CARE HAUNTINGS A family-oriented fundraising event, featuring ghost tale performances, haunted train rides, a costume contest, yard games, candy and treats, and museum tours. Saturday, Oct 28, 1-4 p.m. at Mobile Medical Museum. Visit www.mobilemedicalmuseum.org. A wide range of activities for adults and children, including pumpkin carving (BYOP) on the patio overlooking the Mobile River on Sat., Oct 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Galley will be serving lunch and Halloween brews. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Costume contest, music, games, food and treats at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Sunday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m., 1204 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores. Visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or call 251-968-5732 for more information. OWA’S TOWN OF TERROR From insane asylum escapees to a murderous butcher and everything in between, Town of Terror is not for the faint of heart. Through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at OWA in Foley. Tickets and information at visitowa.com. HALLOWEEN LIGHTS “Thriller Nights of Lights” will run through Oct. 31 at Hank Aaron Stadium, every night, rain or shine, 7-10 p.m. The drive-thru light show is synchronized to a variety of music broadcast through car radios. Visit ThrillerNightsofLights.com. SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN A day full of mysteries and oddities at the Gulf Coast Exploreum on Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family-friendly activities and demos will be inspired by the unexplained. Visit exploreum.com. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 SPOOKY TOURS Gulf Coast Ducks presents a spine-tingling tour through The Fort, the Mobile River and downtown. While this experience is quite creepy, it’s a family attraction! Call 251-8028687. “KRAMPUS RETURNS” “Krampus Returns” offers guests 60 minutes of bonechilling mystery and lore as groups of up to 8 people discover clues and solve puzzles to uncover the secret of escaping Krampus. Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville. Visit escape. scarletpearlcasino.com. TRICK OR TREAT AT GREEN PARK Ghosts and goblins will converge in Green Park on Dauphin Island for the annual trickor-treat festivities, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31. Visit www.dauphinislandchamber. com/oct16.html. HAUNTED FORT Haunted Fort is a unique and exciting walk-through experience that you see, hear, touch, smell and feel at the Fort of Colonial Mobile. Haunted Fort is every night in October at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. MOBILE WITCHES RIDE Benefiting Delta Dogs, this event invites you to wear your best witch’s or warlock’s costume and hop on your bicycle for three-mile ride around downtown on Sunday, Oct. 29, starting at 5 p.m. at The Blind Mule. For tickets visit eventbrite.com. WITCHES, WARLOCKS AND WIZARDS RIDE Benefiting the Angel Ride Foundation, the inaugural Witches, Warlocks and Wizards Ride of Daphne will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, on Main Street in Daphne, starting at 4 p.m. Visit mancisantiqueclub.com.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE WISE MOVE BY JOHN GUZZETTA AND MICHAEL HAWKINS / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 M.I.T. Sloan grad, often 4 Raven’s cry 7 Steal, slangily 11 Bridge work? 18 Office restoration 21 “Didn’t expect to see you here!” 22 Generally 23 Interns at a cemetery? 25 Start of a class field trip, maybe 26 Had a bead on 27 New Left org. 28 Features of Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park 30 Instants 31 Endorse 32 ____ Court (London district) 34 Series ender in London 35 Start over in cards 37 Lead-in to much 38 Take to social media following a good round of golf? 41 Work at, as a trade 42 Chickadee, e.g. 44 Brown ermine 45 Ready-to-____ 46 Crown 47 Have-not 49 Emmy-winning show of 1976 and 2017, in brief 50 One sending flowers, say 52 One holding flowers 53 Brain readings, for short 55 Sounded sheepish? 58 Speed demon 61 Pacts between packs? 65 Rage 66 Does penance 68 Corp. manager 69 “More than I wanted to hear!” 70 “Not nice!” 72 Original Beatle Sutcliffe 73 Ones sharing quarters at the most macho fraternity? 77 Aviary parts 78 Places to cool one’s jets? 80 Adventurer in Grouchland 81 Big tablet 83 Nozzles into blast furnaces 85 One of 17 on a Monopoly board: Abbr. 87 Policy at a wedding’s open bar, maybe 90 Switch on the radio 92 Nabokov novel 93 Excel 95 It led to a 1773 protest 97 Amazon peril 98 Stylish underwear? 101 Mess maker 102 Ill feeling 104 It doesn’t mean “lots of love” 105 Euphoric 106 Smears, as a reputation 107 Svelte 108 Excite 110 Camping-gear retailer 111 See 48-Down 112 Homie 114 Things swapped at a convention of supermarket owners? 118 “Just about done” 119 Citrus hybrid 120 Starter supply for making bourbon 121 “Slow down, tiger!” 122 Fifth-most abundant element in the universe 123 Court org. 124 Director Ang DOWN 1 It decreases with acceleration, for short 2 Get closer to, as the heart of the matter 3 It’s played on the road 4 Rep 5 A myrmeke of Greek myth is a giant one 6 City near where Chopin was born 7 Actor Hamm of “Mad Men” 8 *cough* 9 Bit from Sunshine Biscuits 10 Yap 11 Catches 12 Big Ten powerhouse, for short 13 Mouths off to 14 Slipped up 15 Social gatherings where fruit drinks are served? 16 Bluejacket 17 Samantha of 96-Down 19 Drawn 20 California ball club 24 Some bars in the Caribbean 29 Over-and-above 31 “Park it!” 32 Diminutive suffixes 33 Paleolith 35 Fixes, as a bath area 36 Caustic soda 39 Haymaker? 40 Some feet 43 Presumptive assertion 46 Something a shooter shoots 48 With 111-Across, cinnamon candy 50 “Same here” 51 Speak to, with “with” 54 “Hurry up!” 56 Q.E.D. part 57 Places to hibernate 58 Unconsidered 59 Kofi Annan’s middle name 60 Take attendance in a magical forest? 62 Routine problem, for short 63 Horns in on? 64 Something kept close to the chest 67 Watches via Netflix, say 71 Modern-day circus 74 Onetime govt.-prescribed nutritional figure 75 Home of Berkshire Hathaway 76 Sloth, for one 79 Extra product 82 Another name for hopscotch 84 Country rocker Steve 86 Complete 88 Spacious and splendid 89 “The Departed” director 90 Court org. 91 Where the Missouri River begins 93 Be extravagant 94 Ones holding down things? 96 Station for 17-Down 98 Call for 99 Cork popper 100 Early record label 103 Like much mouthwash 108 Not just think 109 ____ grounds 111 Part of un día 112 Bully in “Calvin and Hobbes” 113 Long ____ 115 The Bengals, on scoreboards 116 Place to soak 117 “That’s all ____ wrote” ANSWERS ON PAGE 48 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7

BOOK REVIEW King’s new novel fails to deliver the thrills and chills BY W. PERRY HALL/CONTRIBUTING WRITER S tephen King, who recently turned 70, has written a phenomenal fifty plus bestsellers. Regrettably, “Sleeping Beauties,” a writing collaboration with his younger son Owen that may seem touching in the paternal sense, fails to plunge the reader into the type of heart-thumping chills and page-flipping thrills that casual King fans crave. Rather, the novel proves itself a tiresome, often grandiose, fantasy-soapbox that is sure to please only the most hardcore Stephen King fans. The novel opens in the small Appalachian town of Dooling, West Virginia, when a nubile nude woman, with green pubic hair and moths fluttering from her mouth, strolls out from behind a mammoth tree in a large clearing to bludgeon a local meth dealer who abuses his girlfriend. She then patiently awaits arrest. This supernatural goddess named Eve or Evie Black-we soon see--mocks all men, reads minds, controls a pack of prison rats and commands an army of moths. Sheriff Lila Norcross transports her to the women’s prison outside of town where Dr. Clint Norcross, the Sheriff’s husband, is the prison psychiatrist. The same day, a worldwide plague known as the “Aurora flu” strikes every woman who enters a state of sleep, after which tendrils grow from her body and form a cocoon from which she does not awake. If anyone--even a family member--tries to break open the cocoon and wake the woman, she is transformed into a crazed, bloodthirsty killer. One yokel yucks that the plague is “the ultimate PMS.” This of course leads to a dramatic increase in the sale of Red Bull, coffee and cocaine as women frantically Place is just past the clearing from which Evie arrived and the “Mother Tree,” the Kings’ version of the tree of knowledge and the portal to Evie’s Eden-like garden populated by a fox and a tiger that talk, a peacock, and a giant snake that slithers up and down the tree. The Kings endeavor to shroud Eve in mystery via nonsensical queries: “Had Evie come from the Tree? Or had the Tree come from Evie?” It is nonetheless obvious that she is the biblical Eve: “Evie doesn’t trust the snake.... She’s had trouble with him before.” With the exception of maybe five characters, the characters merely play out try to stay awake. gender stereotypes--often clownish--with most women (even the imprisoned We get sound bites of end times from around the globe: murderers) caring and nurturing pacifists, and the men--with the exception of riots in D.C., vigilante brigades gathering to torch the Dr. Norcross and a few prison guards--generally drinking, righteous, guncocoons, a jet going down, and “hard right conservatives toting, savage pigs. on talk radio ... proclaiming the Aurora virus as proof that The absence of the reader’s investment in a legion of caricatures represents God was angry with feminism.” The focus though is on the a fundamental flaw in building a shred of suspense. That is to say, by the time small hillbilly town. the battle for Eve ensues--think, “Lord of the Flies” at a women’s prison--it is Nearly half the book is consumed by a tedious introducnearly impossible to know who does what, when, to whom, who was killed and tion to seventy characters, including half of Dooling and who survived, and miraculous if one even cares. most of the female prisoners. If you can keep up, you may Lovers of the Stephen King brand of graphic gore may find parts to relish, still get frustrated by the lengthy and frequent slow-motion such as how “shreds of skin flapped like streamers” from a bulldozer that diversions into the connubial blemishes of Lila and Clint had just flattened a man, or how a man’s jaw being cleaved open by a woman Norcross, which seem feeble when considering that husounded like “a drumstick being torn off a Thanksgiving turkey.” Yet, this is not mankind stands on the brink of extinction. the trademark King supernatural novel full of fright, intensity and surprises. Dooling’s female correctional facility is ground zero for the Aurora flu, housing the sole female immune from the Instead, this doorstopper of a novel stands primarily as a political soapbox plague, Evie Black. The question at the novel’s center is the Kings thrust upon readers via “original sin” Eve, brought back by some how the men of this small Appalachian town will react to secret force that detests men. Whether or not a reader is in sync with some of the plague. Will they act out backwards male stereotypes, the Kings’ political persuasions is beside the point. Most readers, it seems, form rabid packs and go after Evie? probably do not care to read a novel billed as a blockbuster supernatural thriller As Evie explains to Dr. Norcross, she will not defend that can be more fittingly described as an environmentalist, gun-controlling, herself and only if she survives a number of days will the feminist, Trump-loathing fantasy with a take on everything from gender politics women be set free; if not, all women will perish. Thus to racial violence, and that hits heavily on a range of social dilemmas such as begins the battle of men for the existence of our species: suicide, marital infidelity, teen sex, alcoholism, drug addiction in impoverished the men--almost entirely of cardboard stock--who want to areas, domestic violence and mental illnesses. kill Evie Black versus the men who want to protect her, the Perhaps it’s best to let “Sleeping Beauties” lie. latter led by Dr. Norcross, who the Kings inform us is “the one who stands for all mankind.” Stephen King and Owen King Meanwhile, the spirits of the cocooned women gather Published September 26, 2017 by Scribner in a parallel world of peace called simply Our Place. Our O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW College basketball action tips off this weekend BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T 44 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | University of South Alabama he start of college basketball is just around the home game is against Selma on Nov. 1. corner, and several local squads are ready to compete “This is one of the youngest teams I’ve had at [Univerfor conference honors. Here is a quick preview: sity of] Mobile, but what we lack in experience, we make • University of South Alabama women’s team up for in talent and heart,” said head coach Billy Evans, opens its season Nov. 2, hosting Faulkner in an exhibition who has seven freshmen and six sophomores on his roster. game. The regular season starts Nov. 10 at home against “We have scheduled some challenging nonconference Georgia Southwestern. opponents to prepare us for the always rigorous SSAC “We are really excited to get going. Our trip to Canada schedule. There will be some growing pains, but we will gave us a head start,” head coach Terry Fowler said of the get better with each game and find our identity. I am exthree games played this summer north of the border. “It cited to see who is going to step up and take advantage of allowed us to put a lot of our offense in and implement the opportunity to become impact players this season.” our defensive strategy, but there is nothing like that first Last year’s team went 20-10 overall and 13-7 in league day of practice.” play, but saw All-American performers Starla Daggan and The USA women welcome back numerous veterans Kali Koenig graduate. The only returner who played more from last year’s unit that finished 11-20 overall and 5-13 in than 500 minutes is Ryann Sylvester. Others who saw acconference play. Senior Chyna Ellis is the all-time leader tion are Jordyn York, Jazmine Atkins, Caitlyn Hall, Jordan in the program’s history, with 231 Hall and Kendra Langham. blocks, and third all-time in Sun Belt UM won the Southern States Conference history. Ellis also led the Athletic Conference tournament. The team in points per game (10.5) and Rams are picked to finish fourth in rebounds per game (8.0). the league’s preseason poll. Others who saw action are • University of Mobile men’s team THE START OF COLLEGE Genesis Perrymond, Candice Wilwill start its season Nov. 1, hosting liams, LaNeetra Guillory, Erin Autio, Selma. In the SSAC preseason poll, BASKETBALL IS JUST Shaforia Kines, Kennedi Centers and the Rams are picked to finish in fifth AROUND THE CORNER, India Hall. Savannah Jones is back place after going 9-21 overall and after an early-season injury. 5-15 in league play. AND SEVERAL LOCAL • University of South Alabama “We are very excited about this men’s team starts with an exhibition year’s schedule,” said head coach SQUADS ARE READY game Nov. 3 at North Alabama. The Joe Niland, who is starting his 19th TO COMPETE FOR regular season tips off Nov. 10 at year with UM. “As always, the Texas Tech. SSAC conference will be strong and CONFERENCE HONORS. “We’ve changed some things, our nonconference games consist of both offensively and defensively, some of the top teams in the NAIA.” that I think will enable us to really Of the three returning starters, soar with our strengths that we have Darius Curry was named to the on our team,” said head coach Matthew Graves, whose conference All-Freshman team after leading the Rams in team was 14-18 overall and 7-11 in league play last year. scoring with 294 points. Other starters back are D.J. Hill “We’ve simplified some things defensively and we’re and Will Stanford, while Davin Curry saw some action. working on making some adjustments offensively that I Key junior college recruits expected to make an impact think will help enhance our ability to score the basketball.” are Tony-Toni Wright, Michael Sission and JaBarie EsThe Jags’ top returning scorer (10.6 ppg) and rebounder coffery. Joining the coaching staff is John Redman, who (5.4 rpg) is Josh Ajayi. Others who started games are Ded- helped the Dalton State Roadrunners win the 2014-15 erick Lee, Trhae Mitchell and Herb McGee. Nick Davis, NAIA Championship. Kevin Morris and Ethan Haslam also saw action. • Spring Hill College women’s team opens its season Sophomore Jordan Andrews red-shirted last year after Nov. 6 with an exhibition game at Southern Universitytransferring from Youngstown State. He was a Horizon Baton Rouge. The first home game is Nov. 16 versus League All-Freshman Team honoree in 2015-16 after Delta State. averaging 7.9 points. “We are young,” said head coach Karen McConico, • University of Mobile women’s team takes the court whose team was 14-12 overall and 8-8 in league play. “We first, playing play Oct. 29 at West Florida. The Rams’ first lost three of our starters from last year so we have a lot USA senior Chyna Ellis is the all-time leader in the program’s history, with 231 blocks, and third all-time in Sun Belt Conference history. to rebuild, but I think this team will end up being pretty good, as they mature daily. We are going to take it possession by possession, and hope that by conference we have it together.” One returning player is Elise Reilly, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference performer. The shooting guard led the Badgers in scoring (15.0 ppg). She set a SHC single-game record with nine 3-point buckets versus Kentucky State when she also scored the second-most points in a single game in SHC history with 39. She hit 72 of her 3-point shots to set a team high. Also back from last year are Jewel Hill, Jennifer Clark, Katie Krout, Daja Walker, Windee Johnson, Gabrielle Moore and Kennedi Goff. • Spring Hill College men’s team will tip off Nov. 5 with an exhibition game at Samford. The Badgers host Pensacola Christian on Nov. 16. “We are very excited about the potential of this year’s team,” said Aaron Niven, who is entering his seventh year as head coach. “For the first time [in team history] we have most of our players returning, which should reduce the learning curve for this year’s team. I think finishing last season as strong as we did should help us get out of the blocks quicker, which is something that we have struggled with in the past few years.” The top returner is LeFlore graduate Walter Massey, who led the Badgers in scoring (13 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg) and was SHC’s Athlete of the Year. Brandon Fischer, who averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds a game, is also back. The Badgers finished 10-18 overall, but 9-8 in SIAC play. Other veterans are Jack Morrissey, William Loyd, Gresyn Rogers, Chase Shellman, Jared Holland, Deandre Lacy and Matevz Rojc.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

STYLE GARDENING ‘Charlotte’s Web’ in your garden BY JUDY STOUT, PH.D., MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: It seems like this time every year there is an increased abundance of spiders. While the exterminator eliminates them in my house, what should I do about those in my garden? A: I’m reminded of E.B. White’s 1952 classic, “Charlotte’s Web,” in which the writing spider, Charlotte, tells Wilbur the pig, “I’ll be a friend to you.” And later, when Wilbur gets to know her better, he asks Charlotte, “You mean you eat flies?” and Charlotte responds, “Certainly. Flies, bugs, grasshoppers, choice beetles, moths, butterflies, tasty cockroaches, gnats, midges, daddy longlegs, centipedes, mosquitoes, crickets — anything that is careless enough to get caught in my web.” Maybe if we all get to know spiders a little better we will look for ways to encourage their presence in our gardens. I know it’s kind of hard since we are so often involuntarily “creeped out” when seeing or even thinking about spiders. It also doesn’t help that our Halloween haunted décor includes spooky spiders! There are more than 3,000 species of spiders in North America, and they are probably the most abundant land predators in yards and gardens. Spiders have voracious appetites, eating most anything they can catch. They are considered more effective at insect removal than either birds or bats. Yard and garden spiders rarely ever enter homes. Although most have a form of venom used to paralyze their prey, only a few species have mouth parts strong enough to penetrate human skin or inject harmful amounts of venom. In Alabama, we have two species of widows and three species of recluses considered poisonous to humans. Most are found around the protected outside of buildings, in debris, brick stacks, old boxes and wood piles. The brown recluse can also be a hazard in boxes of papers and old clothes in the house. Poisonous varieties do not usually occur in open, exposed gardens or yards. Yard and garden spiders capture their prey in several ways. Web weavers construct webs of silk released from spinnerets in their abdomen. Webs may be of random and simple construction or very elaborate. The most commonly observed web weavers in our area are the black and yellow garden spider or “writing” spider, and the banana spider or golden silk spider. The black and yellow garden spider weaves a two foot-wide web of concentric circles divided into geometric pie wedges. In the center is a dense, characteristic zigzag or zipper of silk where the female hangs out upside down awaiting her prey. She has a shiny, black, oval abdomen with prominent bright yellow spots and stripes on top and two vertical stripes underneath. She can be up to two inches in diameter. The banana spider female is our largest non-tarantula spider at three inches across. It has a brown to tan background with muted, pale yellow spots on an elongated abdomen. She can be distinguished by the dark, feathery tufts on the mid joints of six of her eight legs. In both varieties, the female is eight to 10 times larger than the male and may eat the male after mating. A third, much smaller (three-eighths of an inch across) web weaver is the spiny orb weaver, also locally called the “crab” spider because of its appearance from the top. It may be white, yellow or orange with dark spots and pointed spines around its small abdomen. Photo/ Judy Stout The spiny orb weaver, also called the “crab” spider, may be white, yellow or orange with dark spots and pointed spines around its small abdomen. These three spiders are active in the daytime and construct their web once, repairing it as needed. Excess prey is wrapped in silk cocoons and eaten later. Other orb (web) weavers construct their webs secretively each evening, catching prey throughout the night and taking the silk down early each morning to hide in leaves and branches. They are rarely observed but also are great at pest control in the garden. Web builders are attracted to vertical structures such as tomatoes, corn and okra stalks and tall sunflowers. You should leave some of these even after harvest as habitat for spiders. Web weavers are also common in the branches of citrus and pecan trees. Hunting spiders either roam around seeking prey or lie in ambush in ground burrows or debris — and can even chase their prey! Some spiders you want to have in your garden are the wolf spider and jumping spider. They hunt mostly at night but may be seen scurrying across the garden in the daytime or disturbed under mulch and debris, or among plant stems and leaves. To encourage them in your garden, provide coarse mulch, old leaves and small sticks. To sum it all up from another childhood favorite, “Be Nice to Spiders” (Margaret Bloy Graham, 1967), “The zoo became a peaceful place.” And Joe, the zookeeper, recommends: “Spiders are useful. Be nice to spiders.” Don’t spray them with chemicals and don’t kill them. They are a gardener’s friend. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 For more about Alabama spiders, you can request a free color poster of our 58 most common varieties from Legacy, Partners in Education at www.legacyenved.org. For details of biology, habitats and protection from Alabama’s few venomous spiders, view and print the following ANR publications from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Services website: 1039, “The Black Widow,” 1043, “The Brown Recluse Spider” and 2146, “Black Widow and Brown Recluses: Avoiding Venomous Spiders of the Southeast.” YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Lunch & Learn, Mobile Master Gardeners When: Thursday, Nov. 20, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Grafting Camellias, Vaughan Drinkard Jr. What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale and MBG Poinsettia Sale When: Dec. 1-2 (Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Deadline for pre-order is Nov. 15. For order form, email jda0002@aces.edu. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769, or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE HOROSCOPES SCORPIO SCARES KIDS AS 9/11 CONSPIRACIST F U T U R E S H O C K 48 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 ANSWERS FROM PAGE 42 SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll get your jollies on Halloween by hiding in azalea bushes waiting for trick-or-treaters to pass by. Once they’re within earshot, you’ll terrify them by whispering, “jet fuel can’t melt steel beams.” SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ll Netflix and chill this Halloween with some classic horror movies. In the darkness during “Hellraiser” or perhaps “The Babadook,” you’ll reach in the popcorn bowl and discover it’s actually full of cockroaches. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — You’ll realize you’ve missed the mark this year with a traditional ghost costume when you’re mistaken for a leader of the alt-right. Angry counterprotesters will disrobe you and steal your candy. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll spend the weekend listening to “Monster Mash” on repeat and attempting to bake homemade candy corn. After failing to find the key ingredients Yellow 6 and Red 3, you’ll simply draw the color on each kernel with crayons. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Your Halloween party will be ruined when the host substitutes Granny Smith apples for Red Delicious in the bobbing tank. What’s next? Are they going to hand out pretzel M&M’s instead of the original milk chocolate to trick-or-treaters? ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — You’ll be kicked out of a haunted house for stopping midway through the tour to instruct the actors on how to act. The attraction will get poor reviews on social media, but Ebola Patient No. 3 will go on to win a Tony Award someday. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll realize your memory is not what it used to be when you forget the lyrics to “The Time Warp” during a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” You also forgot to put on pants, but somehow you still fit right in. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll be mistaken for a witch when you run errands in your “around the house” clothes. Neighbors will become even more suspicious when you sweep the porch and fill a pot with water … for boiling shrimp. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Don’t let the puns stop at Chicken Boo-dle Soup — expand your Halloween menu with other fun seasonal offerings. Some suggestions: Horrors d’œuvres, sandwitches, a ghoulash perhaps, and for dessert, terrormisu. LEO (7/23-8/22) — You’ll actually be excited to find a razor blade in your Halloween candy because, damnit, razor blades are expensive these days like everything else. Now if someone would only spike your punch with some affordable health care ... VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — Christian pilgrims will flock to visit your jack o’lantern after a blogger notes its vague resemblance to the Virgin Mary. A visitor will smash it when you admit you were actually aiming for a bust of Hillary Clinton. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll challenge the definition of the word “fun” after eating about two pounds of “fun-size” candy bars in a 24-hour period. Thankfully, you will have about three weeks to recover before you eat four regular-size Thanksgiving pies.

O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage dated June 24, 2016, executed by MANDY BRADY, in favor of MOORE PROPERTIES LLC, which is recorded in Book: LR7428, Page 97, in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; the undersigned MOORE PROPERTIES LLC is Grantor under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Real Estate Mortgage will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Entrance to the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of November, 2017, all of its right, title and interest in and to the following described real property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama: PARCEL NUMBER: 19 08 33 0 007 020.XXX KEY NUMBER: 00146880 LOCATION: 121 LAFAYETTE DR, SARALAND ALABAMA 36571 Lot 7 BLK B FAYETTE PLACE S UB, MBK #13 P #99, SEC 33 T2S R1W, #MP19 08 33 0 007 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, VIOLATIONS THEREOF), EASEMENTS, RESERVATIONS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY AND ANY TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the paying of the indebtedness secured by the Real Estate Mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure, including the cost of publication, appraisal, title report and reasonable attorneys’ fees, as provided under the terms of the Real Estate Mortgage. The Grantor reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact the phone number below prior to sale. BRADY RADCLIFF & BROWN LLP Clifford C. Brady Attorney for Moore Properties LLC PO Box 1668 Mobile, AL 36633 (251) 405-0077 Lagniappe HD October 26, November 2, 9, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on September 17, 2012, by Cindi K. Lynn, as Grantee to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 6942, Page 1069, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to The Avila Group, LLP, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book 6956, Page 1087, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 30, 2017. Lot 38, as per plat of TIMBERLAND, UNIT II as recorded in Map Book 89, Page 60, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. The Avilia Group, LLP Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD October 26, November 2, 9, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantees in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on May 19, 2017, by Leander J. Coleman and Michelle A. Abston, as Grantees to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7513, Page 32, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to W. Austin Mulherin, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7518, Page 1127, default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 30, 2017. Lot 21, as per plat of Burlington, Unit II as recorded in Map Book 87, Page 51, Probate Court of Mobile County Alabama, including a (16 x 80) 1989 Said sale is made for the Mobile Home (3 x 2). purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. W. Austin Mulherin Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on November 11, 2013, by Jason L. Holliday, as Grantee to Iras Development Company, Inc., an Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7097, Page 166, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Mulherin Realty, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7109, Page 1739 and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 30, 2017. Lot 29, as per plat of RAMSEY ESTATES, Unit I as recorded in Map Book 72, Page 99, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; including a 1998 (4x2) Southern Mobile Home VIN # 55DAL217344 Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Mulherin Realty Inc. Profit Sharing PlanP Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantees in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on October 24, 2013, by Daniel E. Thompson and Jennifer L. Thompson, as Grantees to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7090, Page 739, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to W. Austin Mulherin, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7097, Page 164 and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 30, 2017. Lot 64, as per plat of TIMBERLAND, Unit III as recorded in Map Book 92, Page 16, Probate Court of Mobile County. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. W. Austin Mulherin Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on January 19, 2017, by Brent T. Cartwright, II, as Grantee to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7472, Page 788, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Mulherin Realty, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7476, Page 985, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s 50 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 1 , 2 0 1 7 Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 30, 2017. Lot 194, as per plat of RAMSEY ESTATES, UNIT X as recorded in Map Book 87, Page 83, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; including a 1989 Clat (16 x 80) Mobile Home Serial # WBC0B4672BA. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Mulherin Realty Inc. Profit Sharing Plan Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT. SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Section 22-6-220 and Section 22-6-221 of the Code of Alabama 1975, to ensure that any Integrated Care Network shall include a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) which shall be an equal option for qualifying individuals in an area where PACE exists; to require that the Alabama Medicaid Agency and an integrated care network shall enact regulations to provide that all PACE participants shall be exempt from passive enrollment without a waiting periods; and to provide for dis-enrollment from the integrated care network to enroll in a PACE program. Lagniappe HD October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 620 Cumberland Road East (West side of Cumberland Road East, 136’+ North of Cumberland Road South) for a Side and Rear Setback Variances to allow a storage building 5.3’ from the side property line and 7.8’ from the rear property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum of 8’ side and rear yard setbacks in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 451 & 457 Dauphin Island Parkway, 1965 & 1967 Antoine Street and 1968 Duncan Street (Southeast corner of Dauphin Island Parkway and Antoine Street, extending to the North side of Duncan Street, 150’± East of Dauphin Island Parkway.) for a Use, Front Setback, Reduced Tree Planting, Landscaping, Surfacing, and Maneuvering Variances to allow the storage of commercial equipment in two R-1, Single-Family Residential Districts, and to allow two existing buildings within the 25’ front setback, reduced tree plantings, no landscape area, aggregate surfacing, and vehicular maneuvering area within the public right-of-way for a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum of an I-1, Light Industry District for the storage of commercial equipment and a minimum 25’ front setback for all structures, full compliance with the tree planting and landscaping area requirements, all parking to be paved with concrete, asphaltic concrete, asphalt, or approved alternative parking surface, and all vehicular maneuvering areas to be located out of the right-of-way for a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT. Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTION BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 101 East I-65 Service Road South (Northeast corner of East I-65 Service Road South and Emogene Street extending to the Northwest corner of Emogene Street and Springdale Boulevard.) for a Sign Variance to allow an informational wall sign larger than 20 square feet in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance limits information wall signs to 20 square feet in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT PETITION TO ESTABLISH BAYOU LA BATRE FIRE DISTRICT CASE NO: 2017-1931 In accordance with a petition heretofore filed with the Probate Court, an election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 to determine whether a fire district should be established in the Bayou La Batre area of Mobile County, Alabama. A copy of said petition, map and a legal description of the proposed fire district area are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Probate Court’s Election Center, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. The election will be held between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Coastal Response Center, 7385 Alabama Hwy. 188, Coden, Alabama 36523 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Qualified electors residing within the boundaries of the proposed fire district will be allowed to cast their vote for rejection or approval of the establishment of said area as a fire district and the implementation of a service charge in the amount of $75.00 per residence and/or business, including mobile homes, less and except those residences exempt from property tax. This notice is given pursuant to Act No. 90-697 and Act No. 2009-358. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 208 North Joachim Street (Southeast corner of North Joachim Street and State Street.) for a Masking of Parking Variance to waive masking requirements for a parking lot in a T-4 Sub-District of the Downtown Development District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a hedge, evergreen vines, or other evergreen planting materials combined with a metal fence or masonry wall, with or without a hedge or evergreen planting, to mask parking lots in a T-4 Sub-District of the Downtown Development District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 1753 Spring Hill Avenue (Southwest corner of Spring Hill Avenue and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.) for a Sign Variance to allow an 8’ tall monument sign and four additional wall signs for a multi-tenant site in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance limits the height of monument signs to 5’ and allows one wall sign per tenant, per street frontage on a multi-tenant site in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 301 Conti Street (Southwest corner of Conti Street and South Jackson Street.) for a Sign Variance to allow two banner signs, one 220± square feet and one 286± square feet, to be hung for a nine-month period at a non-profit arts facility in a T-5.2 Sub-District of the Downtown Development District; the Zoning Ordinance allows one banner sign per business with a maximum size of 32 square feet for a duration of thirty days, three times per year, in a T-5.2 SubDistrict of the Downtown Development District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium on the ground level of the South Tower at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 13th day of October, 2017. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, 2017 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 2017 Public Notice Notice to Agent is Notice to Principal I, Kevin M. Wattier, over the age of 21 years, competent, with firsthand knowledge, do state that I have never been, nor am I now, nor will I ever in the future be liable for any debts incurred by KEVIN M. WATTIER (or any derivative thereof). I am not now, nor have I ever been the surety for KEVIN M. WATTIER. Kevin M. Wattier, AR Lagniappe HD October 26, Nov. 2, 9, 2017 PROBATE NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING September 25, 2017 Case No. 2015-1165-1 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of DAVID SULLIVAN, Deceased On to-wit the 11th day of December, 2017 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by LARRY SULLIVAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate. Attorney Name and Address: VANESSA ARNOLD SHOOTS, 56 ST. JOSEPH STREET, STE. 1311, Mobile, AL 36602 Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9, 2017 ADOPTION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITIONS OF: M.M. (A.R.E., a minor) CASE NO.: 2017-0741 (B.G.E., a minor) CASE NO.: 2017-0742 (A.D.E., a minor) CASE NO.: 2017-0743 (D.R.E., a minor) CASE NO.: 2017-0744 IN RE: AMENDED AFFIDAVITS FOR PUBLICATION ORDER These matters are now properly before the Court pursuant to its jurisdiction and authority as conferred by statute and Constitutional provisions on the abovementioned Affidavit for Service by Publication. On due consideration thereof, the Court FINDS, CONCLUDES and ORDERS as follows: 1. That the above-mentioned Amended Affidavits for Service by Publication contain the facts necessary to allow for a finding by this Court that service may be made by publication to Roselyn Agee Edwards, mother. 2. Petitioner is ORDERED to publish the attached notice in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County. 3. The Clerk of the Court shall forward a copy of this Order to Counsel for Petitioner by United States FirstClass Mail. Dated this 4th day of October, 2017. Don Davis, Judge of Probate. Lagniappe HD October 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2017 NOTICE OF SALE The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 27, 2017 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2007 Suzuki Forenza KL5JD56Z77K686747 1993 Buick Regal 2G4WB54L4P1484089 2006 Hyundai Tucson