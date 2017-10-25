Lagniappe: Oct 19 - Oct 25, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Let’s talk about it POTENTIAL CHANGES IN CITY COUNCIL LEADERSHIP BY DALE LIESCH I ssues with communication between the Mobile City Council and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office could result in a new council president when leadership positions are voted on Monday, Nov. 6. Councilman John Williams initially complained about a lack of communication between the council and the mayor’s office. Williams wouldn’t declare who he would choose for the positions of council president and vice president, but suggested he would cast a vote for anyone who could fix the communication issues. “I think we need a different approach to the interaction from our offices and the mayor,” he said. “Whoever can convince me they can accomplish that will get my vote.” Williams said there has been no communication between the two sides and he’s “extremely worried” about it. Council Vice President Fred Richardson claimed Stimpson’s office has withheld information from him in the past. For example, he said he’s asked about the number of executive secretaries in Stimpson’s office and how much each is paid. He also referenced information about the parks and recreation department that he had not received. If Richardson were council president, he said, he’d use the council’s power to subpoena records from the administration to ensure members could get the information they requested. Out of sight COUNCIL DEBATES DOWNTOWN PARKING LOT SCREENING BY DALE LIESCH “I don’t think it’ll change until council puts its foot down,” Richardson said. Councilman Levon Manzie said communication needs to improve on both ends. Council President Gina Gregory wrote in an email that she has no issues receiving requested information from the administration. “I’ve never had a problem communicating with the administration,” Gregory wrote. “Whether it’s an email, text or phone call, they get back to me including the mayor, his chief of staff or other members of the administration.” City spokesman George Talbot said the administration has had discussions with Gregory about specific things that can improve communication, but overall it’s good. Specifically, Talbot said councilors have suggested the two parties hold a retreat. On the issue of becoming president for this upcoming term, Richardson said he’d be honored to be elected but has not discussed it with his colleagues. Gregory has held the position since 2013. Richardson said he’s been the council’s vice president for 12 years and this would be his last term on the council. Richardson had expected to be president when Reggie Copeland retired four years ago, but said he was “thrown to the wind” by colleagues who elected Gregory. On the issue of council leadership, Gregory and Manzie each said they’d know more on Nov. 6 when the votes roll in. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 T he Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to add to the agenda an item sponsored by Councilman Levon Manzie that would delay enforcement of an ordinance requiring screening in downtown parking lots — a move that led to a debate about the importance of parking lot aesthetics. Parking lot owners within the Downtown Development District currently have until the end of next month to add fencing, shrubbery or other improvements to avoid fines from the city. During a pre-conference meeting Tuesday morning, Manzie said he’s heard a number of complaints about the impending deadline. Manzie repeatedly told colleagues he wasn’t against the measure and used the parking lot across from Government Plaza as an example of an owner doing things the right way, but said he wanted the issue delayed until the new zoning regulations are unveiled next year. He also took issue with the scope of improvements mandated for some business owners. With consultants expected to deliver suggested zoning rule changes to the Planning Commission and council sometime next summer, Manzie said it was unnessary to enforce new parking lot rules that may change over the next six to seven months. Shayla Beaco, director of Build Mobile, told Manzie the new zoning regulations shouldn’t affect parking lot rules the council has already passed, but Manzie said councilors had a meeting with planning consultant Mark White, of White & Smith, who said the rules could potentially change. Manzie suggested laying the vote over and assigning it to a committee. “We need to engage the people we’re putting the financial onus on,” Manzie said. “They don’t think we’re engaging with them.” Manzie told councilors at least one business owner, who runs a truck leasing business in the district, told him screening his parking lot could directly hurt his business. “From his standpoint it doesn’t make good business sense,” Manzie said. Beaco said business owners aggrieved by the new rules can get a variance through the Board of Zoning Adjustment, adding that the city is willing to work with business owners who have “made a good faith effort” but still need help coming into compliance. Manzie said if beautification of parking lots was so important, maybe the city should require screening citywide and not just in the Henry Aaron Loop area. Councilman Joel Daves said he can understand a business owner’s concerns about spending money on changes in the law that may be updated in less than a year. However, he added that the changes could benefit the same business owner in the long run by helping make downtown more vibrant. Mayor Sandy Stimpson compared some of the downtown parking lots to blight in other areas of the city.

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Conditions may apply MCPSS MULLS ‘OPEN ZONE’ SCHOOL AT MURPHY HIGH BY JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile County Public School System is weighing an idea to convert Murphy High School into an “open zone” school — opening up the midtown institution to children across the county while limiting the population based on academic performance and conduct. While no proposal has been finalized, school officials believe repurposing Murphy as a school focused on college prep could attract students throughout the district while diverting others to schools in the heart of Mobile plagued with stagnant or declining enrollment. “There’s a lot of movement right now out to the rim of the city,” Superintendent Martha Peek said. “Population at Murphy has been trending down, and that’s what we’re seeing overall throughout the schools in the center of the city because people are moving outward.” According to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), just over 1,800 students are currently enrolled at Murphy. While that might be low historically, there were only a few more than 2,000 students at Murphy in 1996 and just 2,130 were reported in 2000. What has changed more than the size of the student population are the demographics of the school and its surrounding communities. Today, 76 percent of Murphy students are black, whereas the majority of residents in midtown and downtown are white. While that issue hasn’t been directly addressed by MCPSS, it hasn’t been too far from the surface, either. Ryan McKee, a board member of the Murphy High School Alumni Association, recently said the school’s demographics were “starting to not necessarily represent the demographics of the neighborhood.” School Commissioner Robert Battles, whose district includes Murphy, made similar observations when speaking to Lagniappe, though his commentary was more pointed. “The alumni are upset because they think the student body should reflect the community, and it doesn’t because the midtown community is Caucasian,” Battles said. “A lot of white kids in the area are going to private schools because these students are African-American.” However, McKee insisted this isn’t a “black and white issue” for Murphy alumni, citing long-standing concerns about the declining student population and a waning interest in the school within the communities traditionally sending students there. According to McKee, there have also been concerns about disciplinary issues at Murphy for some time — a point emphasized the day after last week’s public interest meeting, when Mobile police responded to reports of a Murphy student bringing a gun onto campus that was then stolen by a classmate. A teacher “found bullets on the ground in a breezeway” the same day. “You’re seeing more and more people moving into the midtown area because of its development and the downtown revitalization, but you need a good, solid school to anchor the area,” McKee said. “Some people are still very reluctant to send their kids to a public school in Mobile because there’s a negative perception for whatever reason.” When asked how alumni might view limiting enrollment, McKee said a more pressing concern is that 10 years from now, Murphy “wouldn’t even be a viable option” for some families with multiple generations of Murphy graduates. No matter what changes are implemented at Murphy, though, Peek has said multiple times the school’s population will “reflect the diversity of the [Mobile] community.” She also said any entrance criteria created at the school would be “fair to everyone.” As discussed, the proposal for Murphy would cut the student population to about 1,500. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 While it’s unclear what the final entrance standards could be, parents were asked at a meeting last week to consider a minimum GPA of 2.0 and a conduct history with no more than two suspensions. Several in attendance suggested that criteria wasn’t rigorous enough. Attendance will likely be determined by a lottery among qualifying students, though there have been some discussions about offering current Murphy students a weighted place in that lottery or potentially grandfathering in upperclassmen whether they meet the criteria or not. As proposed, the enrollment process would be very similar to the district’s seven magnet programs, though Peek said MCPSS is trying to “move away from [a magnet] concept.” “We want the program to speak to people and draw them in, as opposed to calling it a magnet, like you’re only wanting to bring in one specific group of students,” Peek said. “An open zone means it’s open to everyone who has an interest and can meet the criteria.” Peek said a change at Murphy could be yet another step in the Signature Academy program, which has established specific educational trajectories at all 12 Mobile County high schools where students can transfer to enroll regardless of what school they’re zoned to attend. Murphy’s signature academy is focused on international studies, while a partnership with The University of Alabama has created an early college program at the school offering freshman-level courses in a semi-collegiate setting at no cost to students. So far, the curriculum discussed in the Murphy proposal emphasizes college preparation as opposed to the more career and technical focus seen at some of the other MCPSS signature academies. With two public input meetings in the rearview mirror, MCPSS is preparing to present a finalized proposal to the Board of School Commissioners, which will give the final approval to any proposed changes at Murphy. Despite his concerns, Battles said he’d listen to the public and consider anything presented to the school board with an open mind. He added there’s a possibility that changes at Murphy could positively impact other schools in Mobile’s inner city. If the current Murphy school zone is redrawn, students uninterested in the new program or who can’t meet the enrollment criteria will likely be diverted to area schools such as Williamson High School. Currently, Williamson has 771 students including the 264 middle schoolers who were relocated from Mae Eanes when it was closed in 2016. “If they can adjust the zoning so those students who live in the Murphy zone can choose to go to Williamson or LeFlore [Magnet] High School, we could see an increase in students, which could mean an increase in teachers and programs,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been looking for.”

BAYBRIEF | BUSINESS Up, up AIRBUS TO EXPAND ITS MOBILE FOOTPRINT THROUGH PARTNERSHIP A BY DALE LIESCH irbus announced Monday an agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier to produce its CSeries aircraft family, which, according to a joint statement from the two companies, will result in a second final assembly line in Mobile to serve United States customers. “Airbus’ global industrial footprint will expand with the final assembly line in Canada and additional CSeries production at Airbus’ manufacturing site in Alabama,” the statement reads. “This strengthening of the programme and global cooperation will have positive effects on Québec and Canadian aerospace operations.” There are few additional details about what the partnership means for Mobile, Airbus spokeswoman Kristi Tucker said in an email to reporters. “At its early stages, we don’t have any detail to offer about what exactly this means for Mobile — other than further growth of Airbus in Mobile,” she wrote. City spokesman George Talbot confirmed Tuesday the deal would mean an additional facility would be built for a second final assembly line for the CSeries. The CSeries are smaller than the A320 line of aircraft currently being built in Mobile. The CSeries jets have roughly 150 seats in a single-aisle cabin design. Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the deal “amazing” for Mobile, adding that it says a lot about Mobile’s growth in the industry. The deal, he said, could bring more suppliers to Mobile, as it would be home to two different aircraft. Under the agreement, Airbus will provide procurement, sales and marketing and customer support expertise to the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which manufactures and sells the aircraft. At the market’s close, Airbus acquired a 50.01 percent interest in CSALP, leaving Bombardier and Investissement Québec with 31 percent and 19 percent interests, respectively. According to an Airbus news release, the “single-aisle [aircraft] market is a key growth driver, representing 70 percent of the expected global future demand for aircraft. Ranging from 100 to 150 seats, the CSeries is highly complementary to Airbus’ existing single-aisle aircraft portfolio, which focuses on the higher end of the single-aisle business (150-240 seats).” In a statement released shortly after the announcement Monday afternoon, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson had high praise for the partnership and the positive impacts it will have in Mobile. In addition to creating jobs, Stimpson said, the new line will diversify the overall manufacturing operations at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. “There is no greater example of confidence than when a company of Airbus’ caliber decides to reinvest in Mobile. Airbus choosing Mobile to grow its new market and to build a second final assembly line exemplifies our strong partnership,” Stimpson stated. “It was that strong partnership that brought Airbus to Mobile in the first place.” In a separate statement Monday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama, said Monday’s announcement was “a testament to the first-class workforce in Southwest Alabama” and its “probusiness culture.” “I want to share my deep appreciation with Airbus for their continued investment in Mobile and our community,” Byrne wrote. “This announcement is yet another step toward our region becoming a national and global hub for aviation excellence.” And away? OFFICIALS MUM ON BAYBEARS SALE, MOVE D BY DALE LIESCH espite media reports of the Southern League’s approval of the sale of Mobile’s minor league baseball team, officials remain tight-lipped about the AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. According to media reports out of the Huntsville area, the Southern League approved the sale of the BayBears to a Phoenix-based investment company called BallCorps LLC, but league President Lori Webb could not confirm it. “The sale of the Mobile franchise is incomplete,” she said. “Until the sale process is complete, we will have no further comment.” She added there was no timetable for the sale to be completed. The BayBears have played at Hank Aaron Stadium since its construction in 1997. BallCorps was the firm linked to initial rumors about the franchise’s move to Madison County as part of a new stadium deal. Ralph Nelson, the CEO of BallCorps, had no comment. In a statement Monday, city of Mobile Senior Director of Communications George Talbot said the city was unaware of the team moving at this time. “We are in contact with the BayBears ownership and have received no official notification of any plans to move the team,” Talbot said in the statement. “Baseball has an important role in Mobile, and our goal is to keep the team in Mobile. As the home of the most MLB Hall of Famers per capita, we remain committed to building upon Mobile’s baseball tradition as part of our familyfriendly community.” Following a meeting between the city and the club’s current owner, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne said there was currently no contract for sale and no discussion about moving the team. At Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed the sale was not a done deal and said he hoped the city would still be in play. He added the city would make a pitch to the new ownership when and if they take over. Further complicating the issue is the contract the city entered into with the team. The club is under contract to play at Hank Aaron Stadium until March 2020. If the BayBears break the contract as early as 2019, the club will owe the city more than $380,000, Byrne said. In an attempt to hold up its end of the contract, the city recently spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade the lights, sound system, seats, playing surface and other amenities at the cityowned facility. BayBears General Manager Chris Morgan deferred all sale questions to Southern League management, but said in an email message the team is focused on the 2018 season in Mobile. “I can say, with 100 percent certainty, the BayBears will be playing in Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium in 2018 and our staff looks forward to staging a great experience for those who attend BayBears games next season,” Morgan said. O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Who’s the boss? NICK MATRANGA SEEKS DISMISSAL FROM PREDECESSOR’S LAWSUIT BY JASON JOHNSON W hen former Mobile County License Commissioner Kim Hastie was convicted of improperly disseminating the email addresses of tens of thousands of local motorists, the decision required a jury to find that she did so while acting as an employee of the state of Alabama. In fact, one of the ways Hastie attempted to appeal her conviction was by arguing that federal prosecutors failed to prove she was an agent of the state during her trial — an idea the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has since rejected. While Hastie’s criminal cases are over, she still faces a pending class action lawsuit brought on behalf of motorists whose email addresses she turned over to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s campaign in 2013. When it was filed in 2015, the lawsuit named Hastie as a defendant both as an individual and in her official capacity as the license commissioner. Now Mobile County Revenue Commissioner, Hastie is still named individually but the official capacity claim was inherited by her successor, current License Commissioner Nick Matranga. As is usual in claims against public officials, Matranga quickly sought to be dismissed from the lawsuit. In response, the plaintiffs’ attorneys have argued that Matranga is not an employee of the state but of the Mobile County Commission, which — unlike employees of the state — can be sued in federal court and could potentially have a financial liability in the lawsuit. Though the commission has not been sued directly, because it funds Matranga’s office any judgment against him in an official capacity would leave the county writing the check. Hastie’s conviction, which was upheld in July after a two-year appeals process, resulted from her violation of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA), a federal statute prohibiting the release of personal information collected by state departments of motor vehicles. One of the named plaintiffs in the initial lawsuit was Mobile resident Anitra Diamond, who claimed her email address was among those Hastie released. Since then, a federal appeals court and the Alabama Ethics Commission have concluded Hastie’s actions violated the DPPA. The DPPA includes a $2,500-per-violation penalty for noncompliance, and if that is imposed, the fee could theoretically be applied to each of the 30,000 bits of personal information Hastie released in 2013 — creating a potential penalty of $75 million. That figure is why Matranga’s dismissal from the lawsuit is important to Mobile County, which was evident during a hearing last week before Judge William E. Cassady. Though Mobile County isn’t technically involved in the case, two out of three commissioners attended the hearing along with the county’s primary attorney, Jay Ross. For the plaintiffs, keeping Matranga in the case is crucial because, were he to be dismissed, the only remaining defendant would be Hastie as an individual, which would likely reduce any payout the plaintiffs could realistically collect by a significant margin. Though other procedural issues were raised at last week’s hearing, whether Matranga is a state or county employee was the primary focus. While it might seem easy to determine who a public official works for, state and county functions overlap quite a bit at the License Commission. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 While the licenses and plates residents obtain there are issued from the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles and the salary and duties of a license commissioner are governed by state statute, the office is not listed among Alabama’s state agencies. What’s more, funding and personnel decisions for the License Commission are handled at the county level, and it also has other legal characteristics of a county agency, such as the ability to enter into or terminate contracts, the capacity to sue or be sued and the ability to raise its own funds. Matranga’s attorneys argue that any doubt the license commissioner is a state employee should have been alleviated by the court’s decision in Hastie’s criminal trial — adding that because the plaintiffs in the civil case are citizens, their interests were represented in the government’s case. However, Kasie Braswell, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the class action, argues that because the class members were not parties to the criminal litigation, they have yet to have a “full and fair opportunity” to litigate the issue themselves as required by law. Braswell said the issue should come down to whether the act in question — the release of the email addresses — was performed in furtherance of a state interest, arguing that, even if Hastie was an agent of the state, that wouldn’t mean all of her actions were taken on the state’s behalf. Asking why that would matter, Judge Cassady noted the sheriff’s office often claims state immunity even though they are viewed as county employees. He added that same state immunity routinely protects deputies in civil cases even when they’re accused of acting outside the law. In response, Braswell said many of the cases regarding sheriff’s immunity in the 11th Circuit originated from Georgia, where a large portion of the office’s budget and oversight comes from the state. In Alabama, sheriff’s offices are entirely funded at the county level. Ultimately, the decision of whether to dismiss Matranga from the case will fall to Judge Cassady, who agreed to grant a few additional weeks for both parties to articulate their positions in written briefs to the court. However, Cassady did say “it would be an odd event” for the court to review the same information presented in Hastie’s criminal trial to reach different outcome in civil court, adding that, in general, courts try to avoid litigation on the same event with differing results because it can create confusion. Finally, Cassady asked for written clarification that the plaintiff class in the lawsuit excludes federal employees to avoid a potential cause for his recusal. Cassady said that, like other residents, he gets his licenses “from Mrs. Hastie,” who could have likely had access to his personal email address in 2013 as well.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Taking flight NEW AIRPORT DIRECTOR CHRIS CURRY READY FOR CHALLENGE BY DALE LIESCH W hile training as an air traffic controller for the U.S. Air Force in Germany, Chris Curry had to help land 16 jets individually on a foggy day, as each was running out of fuel. The situation was made more complicated by the fact each of the jets was at an altitude between 7,000 and 23,000 feet. So managing a couple of local airports and the Metro Aeroplex at Brookley should be a piece of cake. The Mobile Airport Authority’s new executive director, Curry has been on the job a little more than a week but is already excited by the opportunities in the city. “I think this is the best job that I ever had,” he said. “And again, I did not come here with my eyes closed, but just the idea of the airport being able to provide such a significant benefit to the community is very exciting to me, and I think that we have that opportunity at this particular time.” One of those benefits in the future might be Mobile residents having access to more flights at a lower cost. Curry sees the possibility of having both the Mobile Regional Airport and the city’s downtown airport available for commercial service in the future. “Neither airport is going away,” he said. “It’s what is the best purpose for each airport to serve for the benefit of the customer.” For example, Curry said he would “absolutely” consider providing commercial service out of both airports if an airline not currently at the regional airport came to the MAA and showed interest in flying only out of the downtown airport. “Because, at the end of the day, the two largest issues people have with the airport is not enough flights and they’re expensive,” he said. “So, if allowing a different role at Brookley airport to make travel less expensive and to provide other destinations, I think that’s one of our main purposes for being.” Another purpose of the MAA is on the manufacturing side and listening to industrial customers such as Airbus and others. To that end, Curry said there’s a possibility for expansion of Brookley’s footprint. “I definitely see that as a possibility,” he said. “And as we look at the role and the personnel that play a part in that role, economic development for Brookley should be a priority.” Before coming to Mobile, Curry was director of the airport authority in Tallahassee. Before that, he oversaw three general aviation airports in Naples, Florida, for the Collier County Airport Authority. Prior to his move to Florida, he was the assistant director of the Gary-Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana. Curry spent 20 years in the Air Force as an air traffic controller before transitioning to Boeingowned Jeppesen. He is a native of Savannah. Head of household MOBILE HOUSING BOARD HIRES AKINOLA POPOOLA AS NEW DIRECTOR BY DALE LIESCH A fter almost a year, the Mobile Housing Board will have a new executive director at the helm. Akinola Popoola was officially hired by the Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners at its October meeting. The current director of Opelika’s housing authority will take over in Mobile on Dec. 1. “Well, that only took a year,” Commissioner Reid Cummings said. “I mean, by the start date.” Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway seemed to agree the hiring took longer than it should have. “There’s an issue with this board seeming to run in slow motion,” she said. The board’s hiring of Popoola brings to an end an unusual chain of events. In late June commissioners offered the job to George Lee Byars, with Cummings the only dissenting vote. However, they rescinded the offer to Byars in August and instead offered the job to Popoola, who had previously been rejected. The decision to change direction was apparently spurred by a vetting process in which Byars did not “pass muster,” Cummings said at the time. In other business, the board voted to follow staff recommendations and move away from an occupancy plan based on future revitalization. Instead, the board’s staff will work to get all properties to maximum occupancy levels regardless of whether the development is slated for revitalization or transitioning into the rental assistance demonstration program. Additionally, board attorney Raymond Bell told commissioners it appears the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has concerns with some of the personnel changes MHB is planning to make in absorbing Mobile Development Enterprises into the merit system. For one, he said, it appears HUD believes MHB has excess personnel and should use some funds elsewhere. “HUD doesn’t have much appetite for clerical help,” Bell said. “We need to focus funds away from personnel and into brick and mortar.” Specifically, HUD had questions about 12 positions on the board’s reorganization chart. “HUD wanted to make sure that the job descriptions married a need and that the need used as few people as possible,” Bell said. Commissioner Norman Hill said he would’ve liked to have seen more cuts made to the reorganization chart. He called it “more of the same.” There was also a discussion about possibly waiting to fill positions until Popoola arrives in December, but Lori Shackelford, interim director, asked the board to consider filling positions as soon as possible and holding top-level positions for Popoola’s arrival. “If lower-level positions are affecting morale … we should fill those positions,” Cummings said. BAYBRIEF | WASTEWATER It rolls downhill WASTEWATER LEAST NOTICED, MOST VITAL OF PUBLIC UTILITIES BY JOHN MULLEN D ealing with wastewater may not be the sexiest role of local government, but it is considered one of the most vital, officials say. “Wastewater, in any city, is the behind-thescenes, least appreciated, less mentioned entity of any department,” Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes said. “But it’s the most important because everybody has to have water. And everybody has to have a place to discharge water.” There are several systems in Baldwin County operating to handle, treat and release treated water back into the environment. Most are run by local cities or utilities and one private company handles that chore for some smaller cities and rural areas. Among those are Baldwin County Sewer Service, which serves 17,000 households with four treatment facilities. The service area ranges from just south of Bay Minette and along the Eastern Shore all the way to the tip of the Fort Morgan Peninsula. Along the southern part of the county, it serves customers from Foley to Lillian and into Perdido Beach. Robertsdale’s city system serves 2,785 customers inside and outside the city limits. Riviera Utilities’ plant has 5,822 customers in the Foley area. Orange Beach, with its huge inventory of towering condominiums, has the most customers of any system in the southern end of the county with 18,372. Gulf Shores Utilities serves more than 7,200 customers. As a housing boom continues in the county, these entities will be faced with handling even more wastewater from more and more residences. Orange Beach now has two new condos under construction, three others have the city’s blessing and single-family building permits in 2017 have already surpassed the total of 80 issued in 2016. The added growth isn’t helping traffic capacities during the busy summer, but capacity at the wastewater plant is not going to be a problem for the resort town. “It’s designed and permitted at 10 million gallons a day, but everything is set up to take it up to 15,” Utilities Director Jeff Hartley said. “It’s set up for 15 if the demand was ever to be there.” On its busiest days in July, Hartley said, the top number is 4 million gallons a day through his system. There’s a running joke among city employees about the Fourth of July flow. “On July 4, when the fireworks are over, everybody goes in to use the bathroom, take a shower or whatever right after the fireworks,” Grimes said. The Robertsdale plant is permitted to treat 950,000 million gallons per day, but the city engineer says there is room for expansion if more capacity is needed. “We don’t currently have any plans to increase the capacity at our [wastewater treatment plant],” Smith said. Robertsdale’s plant was built in 1979 and expanded in 2010. Baldwin County Sewer System operates four wastewater treatment plants in the county in Malbis, Lillian, Fort Morgan and Steelwood. There are plans for a new plant in the Summerdale area. The Malbis and Lillian plants are permitted for 1.25 million gallons a day, Gulf Shores for 1.2 million and Steelwood for 25,000. “We are continuously planning for growth and implementing upgrades with main sewer lines, lift stations and wastewater treatment plants as needed,” Jenny Williams of Baldwin County Sewer Service said. “We are currently adding capacity and updating the Lillian plant, and we are planning a new plant in rural Summerdale.” Riviera’s plant can handle 2 million gallons per day and has plans to expand the capacity to 3.5 million. The Gulf Shores plant, which was built in the ‘70s and received modifications and additions from 1998 through 2016, is permitted to treat 4 million gallons a day. As in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores’ highest volume days are during July, when the plant treats as much as 3.4 million gallons a day. All of the utilities deal with spills and line breaks, officials said. The biggest cause in most cases is the heavy rain in Baldwin County’s subtropical climate. “Just like all sewer systems in this area, inflow from storm water gets into our sewer system and causes pump stations to have to run more, and sometimes the limits of these pumps are exceeded and, therefore, overflows occur,” Robertsdale’s Smith said. “The excess flow also causes challenges at the treatment plant.” For Orange Beach, Hartley said, stormwater runoff has a minimal effect on its treatment plant because the system is 80 percent pressurized, or closed to the stormwater system. “With the heavy flows and rains we’ve had this year, we don’t feel the impact because we don’t have as many manholes,” he said. “The streets are flooding and you’ll have a certain amount of infiltration in a gravity system because it opens up to it. Under pressure, it’s a sealed system.” Every system has spills or overflows, Williams said, and many times they are caused by incidents outside of the system. “There are various reasons for spills on our system, including lines accidentally cut during construction by contractors, lightning, power outages, line blockages by grease, wipes and other unfitting items, and intense rain,” she said. Clifford Johnson of Gulf Shores Utilities said the last spill in that city’s system was in 2014, and “we’ve had no major issues from rain.” Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of news and commentary on wastewater and water quality. Read more at lagniappemobile.com/series/ wastewater SEWER RATES IN BALDWIN COUNTY Riviera: $18 or $23 then $3.95 per 1,000 gallons. Flat rate for sewer for customers not receiving water from Riviera is $36 per month. Baldwin County Sewer Service: The standard single-family residential monthly sewer treatment fee is $54.50, and the standard commercial rate is $109 per month. Orange Beach: $28 a month. Robertsdale: Inside city limits: $16, plus $3.12 per 1,000 gallons Outside city limits: $21.25, plus $3.98 per 1,000 gallons. Gulf Shores: $15 a month for 4,000 gallons, $4.875 per 1,000 gallons above 4,000. BAYBRIEF | DEATH INVESTIGATION Questions linger in DIP death FAMILY CRITICAL OF MPD INVESTIGATION INTO BIZARRE DEATH BY JASON JOHNSON M obile Police have concluded their investigation into the death of a man found deceased in a car owned by a local attorney, but with autopsy and toxicology reports pending, 28-year-old Garrett Smith’s family has been critical of the department’s handling of the investigation. Smith was found in the driver’s seat of a dark gray BMW 328i parked along the side of the road near the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Magnolia Lane Aug. 14. The car belonged to criminal defense attorney Michael Wing, who was seen traveling with Smith the day he died. Garrett Smith’s brother, Michael Smith, previously expressed concern over a number of perplexing details about Garrett’s death. In addition to the location where his body was found, Garrett didn’t have on shoes and didn’t have his keys, his wallet or the cellphone he normally “didn’t go anywhere without,” according to his brother. There’s been no confirmation of where Wing was when first responders found Smith’s body in his car, but a passerby named Pamela Wallace described a man around Wing’s age with a similar white hair color as being “kind of hysterical” when she happened upon the scene. A police report indicated Wing’s BMW was collected at the scene along with a laptop and “a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.” While an attorney representing Wing has previously said he cooperated with investigators, he wasn’t arrested the day Garrett Smith died and hasn’t been charged with any crime since. When Lagniappe inquired about MPD’s investigation of Smith’s death, spokeswoman Charlette Solis said it had concluded and the “information had been shared with the [Smith] family.” Solis said autopsy results would be shared with the family when available, but “no further information [would] be provided to the media.” A records request seeking Garrett Smith’s autopsy report was denied by Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (ADFS) in early September because the case was still “under investigation,” though it’s unclear if that meant an ADFS investigation or one opened by local authorities. Michael Smith confirmed his family recently met with homicide investigators, but said the meetings didn’t clarify much. He feels the investigation was “botched from the beginning,” because the area where his brother’s body was found wasn’t treated as a crime scene. “If a cop rolled up on me and I was with a dead body that had been dead for a while, they wouldn’t just say, ‘Go on to the house and get your story straight. We’ll 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 call you,’” Smith said. “I think surely they’d bring me down for questioning at least.” A previous Lagniappe report detailed at least three individuals who claimed to have interacted with Garrett Smith on the day he died, including an employee at a BMW dealership who said Smith tried to sell a car similar to Wing’s the morning of his death and a service station owner who captured the pair on surveillance video the same day. The third individual was Wallace, who claimed to have walked to the scene where Garrett’s body was discovered. She noticed he was showing signs of rigor mortis, which typically occurs hours after a person’s death, something consistent with other reports from the scene. Lagniappe contacted the MPD homicide unit to share those contacts with investigators, but more than a month later some of that information doesn’t appear to have been followed up on. MPD also declined to comment on whether those individuals had been contacted. According to the owners of Griffith’s Service Station, as of Oct. 16 no one from MPD had been by to collect or review the surveillance footage captured on Aug. 14 showing Smith and Wing traveling in the BMW his body would be found in later that day. Calls to Wallace were not immediately returned, but Smith said she had not been contacted by MPD to his knowledge, adding that one homicide investigator wasn’t even sure who she was when the family inquired about the any follow-up the department had done. An MPD investigator did visit the employee at the local BMW dealership to download phone logs containing the call Garrett Smith made about selling a car similar to Wing’s that morning, though it was the day after the employee was contacted by local reporters. Wing did not personally return calls seeking comment on a previous report related to Smith’s death, though another attorney, John Brutkiewicz, provided a statement on his behalf to local media. He said Wing had cooperated with police and offered condolences to the Smith family. Calls to Brutkiewicz seeking comment on this report were not immediately returned.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Does Doug Jones have a shot? ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM who had to be a fairly malleable group in the first place to brush past Big Luther’s do-si-do with the Luv Guv. But he can’t make any sudden moves. One high-five with Obama could be all it takes to screw him. Moore has generally seemed to have a cap during his many runs for public office. He has a fierce following, but doesn’t appear to have the ability to translate that into broader support that appeals to moderates. Perhaps it’s due to his immoderate views. But Jones’ strong support for abortion rights and ties to Bill Clinton won’t help him get voters he wouldn’t have gotten already. Alabama was already smacked over the head with Washington elites during the Republican primary, so loading up the tiedyed school bus full of everyone’s favorite liberal heroes and driving them to ‘Bama isn’t likely to work any better for Jones than it did for Big Luther. Moore’s personal finances are gaining steam as an issue in this race and he seems to be melting a bit under the glare of the cameras. Jones just watched one Republican crash and burn due to ethical problems, and Moore’s personal payments from his charity might provide a sequel disaster. That a Democrat would ever even be talking about winning a Senate race in Alabama is a direct result of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s unbelievable meddling in the primaries. The best Mitch can hope for now is to have to deal with Senator Roy Moore. But the door is open for Jones — even if only a crack — and to pull the upset he’s going to have to operate with the steely, single-minded determination of a Russian Twitterbot. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Democrats (finally) have in this race. Doug Jones is a quality candidate and Roy Moore is a terrible embarrassment waiting to happen, they all point out. But somewhere in every article there’s the caveat — it IS Alabama and we’d probably elect a dead possum to Congress before a Democrat. (That is a false premise, by the way. No dead Republican possums have made it out of the primaries in years.) So Jones has the narrowest of lines to walk. He can’t seem too liberal and probably shouldn’t get too personal in his criticism of Moore. But at the same time he has to fire up his base and also raise the money needed without jumping into the same Washington-polluted swamp water Luther Strange tried to make his personal swimming hole. In other words, Jones needs some Washington money, but if he has Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton barnstorm the state on his behalf he’s likely to completely turn off that most frightened rabbit of Alabama voters — the Republican conservative thinking of crossing party lines and voting for a Democrat. It’s the kind of thing that might get you thrown out of the Thanksgiving dinner in many homes across the state. Newsflash: Alabama is a deeply red state, and many people here spit the world “liberal” out like it’s a mouthful of spoiled milk. But there are a lot of people who do not like Roy Moore at all. They do not like him on a boat, they do not like him with a goat. They do not like him here or there, they do not like him anywhere. Jones has a respectable chance to gather thousands and thousands of crossover votes from those mysterious Strange supporters, Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen I f Russian Twitterbots are any indication of how things will turn out Dec. 12 when Alabama votes to determine who will replace Luther Strange as our junior United States Senator, then the race may be over. Republican nominee Roy Moore’s campaign saw its number of Twitter followers jump from around 27,000 to 40,000 over the weekend, and we’re told the vast majority of that increase came from Russia, with love. Or maybe not so much love. Moore’s campaign immediately distanced itself from the furry-hatted, vodka-swilling bots that joined his team and asked Twitter to bid them dos vedanya — apparently to protect the integrity of their list of social media followers. The campaign claimed its 27,000 followers grew “organically” and banished the bots to digital Siberia. They also blamed Democratic nominee Doug Jones’ campaign for orchestrating the Russian invasion, based mostly upon the assertion that national news reporters were asking about the situation before it had even really become public. “We highly doubt that reporters across the country spend most of their free time on Sunday breaking away from church, family and football to review the Twitter followers of various candidates across the country,” the campaign said, according to an al.com article. “It is more likely that Doug Jones and Democrat operatives are pulling a political stunt on Twitter and alerting their friends in the media. It’s not surprising that they’d choose the favorite topic of MSNBC and the Fake News outlets — the Russia conspiracy. Democrats can’t win this election on the issues and their desperation is on full display.” Well OK then. . . . Jones’ camp wasn’t to be outdone on the Russian front and took the opportunity to compare Moore to Russian President and all-around tough guy Rootin’ Tootin’ Vlad Putin. “Roy Moore is clearly prepared to tell whatever lies are necessary to distract from recent revelations that he misled the public and charitable donors by arranging for a secret deal to pocket more than $1 million,” Jones campaign spokesman Sebastian Kitchen said in that same article. “While Moore is once again embarrassing the people of Alabama with another disgusting and pathetic lie, Doug spent Monday in North Alabama talking to a woman who is taking care of her 29-year-old son struggling with deadly medical issues, with firefighters, with business leaders, with workers who lost their jobs when a plant closed, and with other Alabamians. Maybe Moore should check with Vladimir Putin, who shares his views on depriving people of their civil rights.” Nikolai Volkoff couldn’t have delivered a better body slam. COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Figuring out our own field of dreams ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I t looks like there is a very good chance we may be losing the Mobile BayBears to Madison County, Alabama. Damn space-rocketloving Yankees! Though I can’t say I am all that surprised. Every time I have attended a game recently, the crowds were pretty light. I would venture to guess there are probably more people in the stands at local Little League games than watching our professional minor league baseball team. Support dwindled over the years. The reasons for that varied. Some of those reasons had nothing to do with the BayBears. I would hear things from other parents like, “I’ve been meaning to take the kids to a game but we are just so busy with dance/ soccer/gymnastics/track/softball/band/football/ volleyball/youth group/etc.” You get the idea. Kids are so overscheduled these days. It’s hard to find time to take the family out to the ol’ ballgame, so to speak. The summer heat killed part of the season. “I’m not going to sit out in that heat.” Although, even in summer there seemed to always be a nice breeze. But perception is reality. Some did have valid complaints about the organization and/or ballpark. The concession service was poorly organized and slow, the food mediocre and people hated having to pay $5 to park. People weren’t always exactly sure when they were in town. I’m sure it was a combination of all of these things. My husband and I took the kids to two or three games this year — it was the most we have ever been in one season, so we are just as guilty as most of neglecting our BayBears over the years. But we all had a terrific time. If they do bid us adieu, I will hate to see them go. They are like that old friend who you really like and keep meaning to get together with for lunch or something, but somehow you just can’t make it happen. Next thing you know, they are moving away and the opportunity is gone. But when a friend moves away a small metaphorical hole is left in your heart. When a baseball team leaves, a giant brick-and-mortar stadium is left looming. One is much easier to deal with than the other. (I’m talking about the stadium — you can just keep up with your friend on Facebook.) So what will we do with this stadium if the BayBears do leave us and become the Huntsville Rockets (I am just making up that name, but I must admit Rockets are cooler than BayBears — my apologies to mascot Bay B. Bear)? Here are some ideas. Mostly my own little field of dreams. Some are way more plausible than others. The Jake Peavy Amphitheatre? What does hometown hero and one of Mobile’s most generous benefactors love? Baseball and music, of course. Tell The Wharf to move on over. We can have our own awesome music amphitheater. The dugouts can be converted to VIP areas and the boxes can remain as additional VIP space. The stands can stay as-is for general admission seating — although the stadium could sell band-themed seat cushions for added comfort (and revenue). BayBear Mountain can offer a more affordable ticket for those who want to spread out a blanket and listen to the tunes from a distance. Parking is already taken care of. The concession areas and bathrooms are already in place and just need a little upgrading. Just throw up a stage and a really good sound system and voila, done! Well, I mean, I am sure it is a little more complicated than that and you know, Mr. Peavy would have to sign up to do this, and I am sure he is probably tiring of people spending his money for him. But wouldn’t it be really cool? Mobile Baseball Museum? Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know we are a bit gunshy about museums around here after the whole GulfQuest debacle. And yes, I know there is already a baseball museum in Cooperstown, New York. But we have enough baseball greats from the Port City to fill up an entire museum all by ourselves. The stadium grounds are already home to Hank Aaron’s childhood home. There could be exhibits for the Bolling Brothers, Satchel Paige, the aforementioned Peavy and others who have hailed from or had a Mobile connection. I would guess there are a lot more baseball nerds/tourism in this world than maritime nerds/tourism. So it would be a much safer bet than GulfQuest. More retail? The most probable scenario is it will get sold to a developer and torn down to make room for more retail in McGowin Park. But hopefully the city won’t make any sweetheart deals this time that fill the pockets of retiring senators from neighboring states (among others). Cough, cough, retail incentives, cough, cough, Bob Corker. But how viable is that these days? As more and more big-box stores close across the country, is it really ideal to start breaking ground on them? If it is going to go that way, perhaps it could be converted into a space with upscale boutiques, cool local shops, eateries, wine bars and singer-songwriters playing as you shop. Hey, I think it’s a trend. Just don’t spill the wine on the clothes as you shop. Perhaps this is all premature. The BayBear has not been pronounced dead just yet. Bay B. Bear is still alive and kicking. And no matter what, we still have another season to enjoy America’s pastime in a city with a storied baseball history. And maybe they will find a way to keep the team here, though I am sure that would require the city either making even more improvements to the stadium or forking over money in some way. And should the city really do that when the team ownership hasn’t put much money into making the fan experience better? Especially if Mobilians just aren’t going to support a baseball team for whatever reason. COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER A healthy public square BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I n 2014 a Pew Research Center study — “Political Polarization in the American Public: How Increasing Ideological Uniformity and Partisan Antipathy Affect Politics, Compromise and Everyday Life” — came to a startling, or maybe for some not so startling, conclusion: Many Americans like living in ideological “silos.” In other words, there are a plethora of Americans who are more than content living in a compartmentalized ideological bubble. They want to be around, interact with and be inundated with people who see the world and think as they do. When asked whether they agreed with the statement, “It’s important to me to live in a place where most people share my political views,” 50 percent of respondents who identify as consistently conservative said “yes,” and among those who identify as consistently liberal, 35 percent said “yes.” Asked whether they agreed with the statement, “Most of my close friends share my political views,” 49 percent who identify as consistently liberal said “yes,” while 63 percent of those identifying as consistently conservative responded “yes.” Additionally, 77 percent of those identifying as consistently liberal prefer living where “houses are smaller and closer to each other, but schools, stores and restaurants are within walking distance” (urban communities). Conversely, 75 percent of consistently conservative respondents prefer the opposite, living where “the houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away” (rural areas). These and other trends led the report’s authors to declare, “Republicans and Democrats are more divided along ideological lines — and partisan antipathy is deeper and more extensive — than at any point in the last two decades. These trends manifest themselves in myriad ways, both in politics and in everyday life.” One way these trends have manifested themselves is through the growing resistance to and antipathy toward centrist media outlets and publications. Many Americans just don’t like being exposed to difference, particularly difference in thought. Although it’s less a local paper now and more of a state newspaper, the Press-Register has always allowed for both conservative and liberal voices in its Opinion section. Yet I’ve always been amused by some of my friends who are conservative who label it as a “liberal” paper, and some liberal friends who label it as a “conservative-leaning” newspaper to be avoided. Likewise, I’ve heard similar comments about Lagniappe. There are those who feel the commentary or opinion content is too liberal, and others who say it’s way too conservative. Same newspaper, but there are those who find within its pages the advocation of different worldviews. In doing this, I feel many individuals miss the point, which is that any good newspaper should serve as the print version of a public or town square. It’s the place where different voices should be heard and such differences appreciated — not rejected. A good community paper should not serve as an ideological “silo” or echo chamber that repeats, reinforces or amplifies one voice or strain of political/ideological 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 thought. If it’s doing that, then it’s not serving the needs of the whole community. Most communities are not politically homogeneous. Not everyone thinks or believes the same, and a community paper should be reflective of that. In his brilliant lecture, which he titled “The Dying Art of Disagreement,” writer Bret Stephens observed, “Intelligent disagreement is the lifeblood of any thriving society. … Yes, we disagree constantly. But what makes our disagreements so toxic is that we refuse to make eye contact with our opponents, or try to see things as they might, or find some middle ground. Instead, we fight each other from the safe distance of our separate islands of ideology and identity and listen intently to echoes of ourselves.” As more and more Americans self-segregate themselves ideologically, it’s becoming more imperative that an atmosphere of communal conversation and intellectual discourse be fostered to draw individuals off their islands of intellectual isolation and into the public square of true civic discourse and productive disagreement. The type of disagreement where one is willing to “shut up; listen up; pause and reconsider; and only then speak.” The type of disagreement which is so vital for a community, for a democratic society, to thrive. Upon leaving office after having thrice answered the call to serve his nation, and now for the last time exiting the stage of national leadership, our first president, George Washington, admonished in his Farewell Address of 1796: “The unity of government which constitutes you one people is … a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very liberty which you so highly prize. But … it is easy to foresee that, from different causes and from different quarters, much pains will be taken, many artifices employed to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth; … this is the point in your political fortress against which the batteries of internal and external enemies will be most constantly and actively (though often covertly and insidiously) directed.” If harm and dissolution were to come to us as a nation, Washington warns, it will be through internal or external forces exploiting division, using difference and disagreement as a tool to tear the nation apart. That’s why it behooves us to promote and support a healthy public square. To embrace publications such as one that seek to facilitate diverse voices and opinions, not just echo and amplify opinions that people want to hear. Bunkering down in ideological silos is easy. Immersing one’s self in groupthink is intellectually comforting and removes challenges to our way of thinking. But in doing so we lose individually, and ultimately we lose as a community. Embrace and inhabit the public square.

individual and business taxation and income tax planning, audits of multi-state wholesale distributors, manufacturers, not-for-profit entities and benefit plans and consulting services, including litigation and business valuations. Cummings also holds a business valuation credential and is certified in financial forensics. Jones joined the firm in 2003 after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Spring Hill College. She was named manager in 2007, and her areas of specialty include audits, reviews and compilations of nonprofit organizations, nonpublic companies, state and local governments, employee benBY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM efit plans, and individual and business taxation. Her industry experience primarily lies in construction contractors, professional service firms, retail sales, manufacturing, colleges and universities, and timber and real estate management. hreaded Fasteners Inc. (TFI), a Mobile-based, Daphne. The site was formerly the location of a gas station Knosher joined Wilkins Miller in 2002 and was named manager in 2004. She employee-owned business specializing in the and car wash, which were demolished to make way for has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in manufacturing, custom packaging and distribution Take 5. Cameron Weavil with The Weavil Co. worked with federal and multi-state taxation. She has worked with a national accounting firm of steel fasteners regionally, recently announced the Take 5; Jay O’Brien with J. L. O’Brien and Associates and owned her own accounting practice in Fairhope. Knosher earned a bachelor’s acquisition of Rossville, Georgia, firm Stateline Fasteners. represented the landlord. degree in commerce and business administration and a master’s of taxation from “Stateline’s entire team will be joining forces with the • Armbrecht Jackson LLP is subleasing some 18,359 The University of Alabama. TFI team already established in Chattanooga, Tennessee, square feet of class A office space from Regions Bank to serve our markets in Tennessee and North Georgia,” inside the RSA Battle House Tower, located at 11 N. Water ServisFirst selects Luckie for Fairhope Billy Duren, president of Threaded Fasteners Inc., said in a St., Suite 2700, in Mobile. Justin Toomey, leasing associServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: news release. “Stateline’s staff brings a wealth of knowlate with Stirling Properties, co-brokered the sublease with SFBS), recently announced the addition of banker Poenta Luckie as senior edge to our company. With this new customer base, we CBRE out of Nashville. vice president for its Fairhope office. Luckie most recently served as Baldlook forward to broadening our footprint in the region.” Collins Counseling & Associates P.C. has purchased a win County president for Community Bank Coast, managing two branches in Opened in 2016, TFI’s Chattanooga office is located at 4,000-square-foot office building at 1340 Sledge Drive in Daphne and Fairhope. 806 N. Holtzclaw Ave., where Stateline’s previous staff Mobile for $190,000. The company plans to relocate from Luckie received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn Unimembers are now based. Inventory from the Georgia busi- its current space by late October. Justin Toomey with Stir- versity. She is an active member of the American Institute of CPAs, Alabama ness also has been acquired by TFI. ling Properties represented the seller in the transaction. Society of CPAs, Mobile Chapter of CPAs Impact 100, member of the Eastern Founded in 1979 in Mobile, TFI employs more than Shore Chamber of Commerce and current secretary for the Fairhope Rotary 140 workers and maintains $4.5 million in inventory New partners join Wilkins Miller Club. Overall, Luckie has more than 28 years of banking experience, according spread out across six distribution warehouses in Alabama, Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm to a news release. Mississippi, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee. with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, recently announced Formed in Birmingham in May 2005, ServisFirst is a full-service commercial Industries serviced by TFI include power generatStacy Cummings, Erin Jones and Leigh Knosher have bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash manageing utilities, chemical, electrical, commercial marine become new partners in the regional accounting firm. ment, private banking and the professional consumer market. The firm recently construction, stainless steel fabricators, metal building “We are extremely excited about adding Stacy, Erin announced year-to-date total assets in excess of $6 billion. Cash management manufacturers and Department of Transportation fabrica- and Leigh to our partner group,” Wilkins Miller partner products, internet banking, home mortgage lending and remote deposit express tors, among others. Allen Carroll said. “They have all been and continue to be banking are offered at most of its retail locations regionally. More information about TFI can be found on its website integral parts of our leadership team and we look forward ServisFirst Bank’s Mobile location was opened in July 2012. In April 2015, or via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn to having them help lead our firm forward.” ServisFirst earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook for the ratings and Twitter. Cummings joined the firm in 2002 after receiving her by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which measures companies’ financial fundamen• Take 5 Oil Change recently signed a ground lease bachelor’s in accountancy from the University of Missistals. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and on an outparcel of property fronting the Publix Grocer in sippi. Named manager in 2007, her experience includes Exchange Commission. BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Threaded Fasteners acquires Georgia-based firm T 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

CUISINE THE REVIEW ‘B’ stands for ‘Bayou’ and ‘brisket’ BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo s| Facebook B risket. It’s not the most common menu item at our barbecue restaurants. Good brisket in Mobile is a rare find, which usually leaves us with pork, chicken and occasionally turkey. Even home cooks shy away from brisket, maybe because of the patience it takes to smoke this cut of meat. Low and slow is the usual name of the game for most smoking, but especially brisket. The pectoral muscle of the cow is what we are dealing with here, and that comes with a lot of connective tissue. The trick is to melt this tissue (slowly) without drying the meat. It’s a task that can be somewhat daunting for the lazy backyard setup, but the risk versus reward is great. Knock it out of the park and you are the talk of the neighborhood. It was just the other day when speaking to Roy Clark, general manager of The Haberdasher, that our friendly conversation turned to brisket. Roy is a person to whom you should pay attention when it comes to food. He’s thin as a rail but has a good background. He’s known for his sidewalk crawfish. He took a four-city taco vacation with Frankie Little as research for the (fantastic) menu at Rooster’s. He gets the preview of everything that is created in The Haberdasher kitchen, which falls on my short list of where to eat in Mobile. In short, he’s around a lot of great meals. So Roy, being from the Bayou, tells me there’s a spot down there with great brisket. Due South Grill & BBQ is the name of the joint and I knew we’d better get there fast. Located in the former Von’s building, Due South was a quick 20 minutes or so from my house. I have a “you fly, I’ll buy” policy and he gladly drove us to his original neck of the woods, where we found a friendly, open dining room, sparsely populated at 11 a.m. Perfect. A round of teas, sweet for him, unsweet for me — which I later turned into an Arnold Palmer — and we were staring at the appetizers. I was tempted by the Fried Wickedly Delicious Pickles, which I assume are Wickles, but ended up ordering the Holy Fries ($7.99). Loaded fries are becoming quite the thing this season and these were a bit on the devilish side with pulled pork, sharp cheddar, mozzarella and the chef’s special chipotle sauce. Though the chipotle sauce was better than good, the fries DUE SOUTH GRILL AND BBQ 12953 N. WINTZELL AVE. BAYOU LA BATRE 36509 251-824-0505 The brisket at Due South Grill and BBQ had the flavor, appearance and tenderness famous in Kansas City. The ribs, served dry, were killer. I have never been much of a fan of white meat, though I were so plentiful. We asked for hot sauce and there was none to spent my high school years frying up breasts in an all-chicken be found. We were delighted to get a squirt bottle of their spicy fast-food restaurant. I’m a thigh man to the bone. But these guys barbecue sauce, though. An excellent balance to their regular cooked up an excellent chicken breast, smoked juicy and sliced sauce — I could see it making its way to a bottling facility. cross-grained. This is where the barbecue sauce really shines. Roy was raving about the green beans he’d gotten on his last Homemade mac-n-cheese was a recommended side but it visit. I knew he’d pull the trigger on them when he ordered the was nowhere near as good as the baked beans. 2 Meat Entrée ($10.99). His second side was coleslaw. For Of course this is a barbecue joint, so the dessert is banana his meats, the slender fellow started without hesitation with the pudding. We already had too much to take home as it was. No brisket. After all, that’s what this trip is about, isn’t it? A little use in adding to our bill. indecision followed by an, “oh, what the heck” landed spare In one visit the only thing we missed out ribs on his plate. on were hamburgers (one of which is a douThe brisket had the smoke ring those ble-patty cheeseburger topped with pulled Kansas City boys all look for. It also had pork) and the Due South Baked Potato flavor. The fork-tender beef was living up ($7.99). It’s your normal cheddar, chives, to the hype. I will say the ribs, served dry, THESE GUYS DO real bacon, butter, sour cream topped with were killer. The rub was dusty and fantastic, pulled pork. An option of brisket or queso is and I really loved it with the spicy sauce. CATERING, SELL BY an extra charge. It’d be nice if I could tell you about the These guys do catering, sell by the rack slaw or those prized green beans, but Mr. THE RACK OR POUND or pound and have family sides to go for Selfish didn’t get the memo. I’ll take that to very good prices. It’s a young business, mean he loved them. AND HAVE FAMILY but I think they will do well if they stay Not to be outdone by Roy’s double meat, SIDES TO GO FOR VERY the course. I upped the ante with the 3 Meat Entrée With pounds of food in our laps we ($11.99). Are you kidding me? For one GOOD PRICES. made the way back home and found room dollar more, I was three meats deep into this in our respective refrigerators for our to-go plate. With another helping of brisket, locally boxes, but mine didn’t last long. After a made sausage and chicken breasts, we tackfun night on the town I came home and led every protein Due South had to offer. polished off the rest of my ‘cue. I’d like to think my brisket was even a little better than Thanks, Roy, for a great recommendation. Keep them comRoy’s. The sausage was slightly spicy with a bit of cheese ing. You were right about this one. If you want good brisket, inside, just barely cooked, and was really good. It’s the chicken the direction is Due South. that is deserving of a few words. O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Get Halloween treats going with ghosts on a stick! BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Hangout Oyster Cook-Off, Craft Beer weekend Nov. 3 and 4 will be an oyster lover’s dream as The Hangout hosts its Oyster Cook-off and Craft Beer weekend. It starts Friday, Nov. 3, with more than 30 breweries and live music by Anderson East; $50 at the door gets you a great time. Designated drivers will not be allowed to drink or purchase alcohol. You must be 21 or older to enter. Saturday is the big day with some of the southeast’s hottest chefs competing for best oyster in three categories. Admission is only $10 per person, free for children 12 and under. Tasting tickets are available for purchase. Presale booklets cost $25 for 15 tickets. Want a chance to win a pair of tickets to the beer fest, the cook-off and weekend accomodations courtesy of Meyer Realty? All you have to do is subscribe to Lagniappe home delivery or be a current subscriber as of Oct. 25. Subscribe online at lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd. The cook-off begins at 11 a.m. with live music all day. Visit www.hangoutcookoff.com for more details. Photo | Courtesy of The Hangout The Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend returns Nov. 3-4. I t was premature. It was too much. It was absolutely delicious. The boys and I were visiting Khaki last week, and when we left she sneaked a treat into each of their backpacks. It was just a little happy from Laurel, Mississippi’s Sweet Somethings, the latest treat-making facility in my hometown. Easy to replicate, it was nothing more than a ghost-shaped Rice Krispies treat dipped in white chocolate on a stick. We have been feverishly working on perfecting the treat here at the MacDonald Test Kitchen Lab. So far we have made ghost rectangles. The white chocolate is the best flavor with the Krispies, but feel free to have a go with some dark chocolate and a bat shape. The kids love it almost as much as dad. Someone stop me. Rooster’s offers catering Rooster’s Latin American Food took downtown by storm this past year with its amazing tacos. Now Rooster’s is getting into the catering game. Imagine a self-serve taco bar at your office party or soiree. Options of roasted chicken, chorizo, seared shrimp and slowroasted pork or brisket already have you going plantains … I mean bananas. Speaking of chips and salsa, plantains or black beans with Spanish rice round out the sides. Call 251-375-1076 for pricing and availability. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 World Food Championships come to Orange Beach The Wharf will be bursting at the seams as the World Food Championships rock Orange Beach from Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 8-12. General admission is free, but different levels of tickets get you special access to daily events. Ticketed events include a Food Champ Judging Class, the Bourb’N’que fundraiser that supports several local charities, and the Tasting Village, where you’ll find a showcase of savory samples of local, regional and national food. There’s a progressive dinner party at the Yacht Club, Around the World in 100 Bites with Chef David Skinner of Eculent, and a four-course Mediterranean heart-healthy meal with Chef Katie Dixon at The Palms. There’s too much information to relay here. Best if you visit www. worldfoodchampionships.com and do your best to take it all in. Recycle!

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Finances, logistics of Gulf Shores’ fledgling school system unclear BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER D eciphering the Alabama Education Trust Fund the funding equation. mechanism — also known as the Foundation — “Their percentage should go down below 23 percent, is not for the faint of heart. but I don’t know how much lower,” Heard said. And figuring out Baldwin County’s school fiOfficials with the Baldwin County Board of Educanances in the wake of the first municipal defection to start tion declined to comment on funding for this report. But an independent system really muddies the water. Lagniappe estimates, based on numbers provided by the state, taking 6 percent of the county’s $171 million “It’s complicated, but it’s a whole lot more compli— the proportion for Gulf Shores students — would cated in this case because of the value of property in Gulf Shores,” Dennis Heard of the Alabama Department remove $10.2 million from its allotment, dropping it to $160.8 million. of Education said. Heard is a senior policy analyst for One mill of property, calculated countywide, is $3.9 the state. million, while in Gulf Shores it translates to $540,000. “If Bay Minette were to break away, the value of Subtracting the Gulf Shores amount would leave the property in Bay Minette is tiny compared to Gulf county millage rate at $3.4 million. Shores,” he said. “The value of property taxes down in Again, based on numbers provided by the state minus Gulf Shores is so much higher than it is in the average Gulf Shores, the county system’s Education Trust Fund of the rest of the county.” allotment would be $160.8 million. Subtracting the local Property values play an integral role in figuring out 10 mill match, or $34 million, would leave the county who gets what from the Education Trust Fund for Ala$126 million in state funding. bama students. Removing those After the Gulf Shores split, the high-dollar properties in Gulf remaining public schools in Baldwin Shores from the county’s calculaCounty would likely get less total tion should increase the percentmoney — $126 million compared age county schools can keep from to $131 million — but the state the fund, but probably means less total funding. THE VALUE OF PROPERTY would keep just 21.1 percent of the county’s allotment, rather than the Every school system in the 23.3 percent the state kept in 2017 TAXES DOWN IN GULF state is allotted a certain amount of or 26.2 percent in 2016. money per student from the trust SHORES IS SO MUCH fund. Before the state sends the GULF SHORES FUNDING money, however, it deducts a local According to the Public Affairs HIGHER THAN IT IS IN match. The amount the state keeps Research Council of Alabama (PARis based on how much 10 mills of CA), the city of Gulf Shores’ 10 mill THE AVERAGE OF THE property tax is worth in each indimatch would eat up 52.4 percent of vidual district. a city system’s state allotment, while REST OF THE COUNTY. In Baldwin County, the average Gulf Shores estimates it would get 1 mill of property tax is worth 6 percent of the students enrolled in $3.9 million, or about $40 million Baldwin County schools. in 10 mills, based on the 2017 “Currently the Baldwin County Board of Education numbers. Based on the student population, the county’s has 100 percent of the students, so they get 100 percent funding from the state for the year would be more than of those revenues,” Gulf Shores Economic Coordinator $171 million, minus the 10 mill match, leaving the Blake Phelps said. “If a city school system were to form, county with $131 million in state funding. the amount of students we have would be a piece of that “Right now, the local matching part in Baldwin pie as well. We estimated 6 percent of the student populaCounty is 23.3 percent of their total foundation cost,” tion in our county would be here in the Gulf Shores city Heard said. school system. Baldwin County Board of Education Taking Gulf Shores property out of the equation would now get 94 percent of that pie.” should decrease the county’s 10 mill match after the For Gulf Shores, that would mean a state allotment of split. But it will also remove 6 percent of the student $10.2 million, but with a 10 mill match of $5.4 million population — Gulf Shores projects it will have 1,725 the city would get $4.8 million from the state to help run students at it’s projected August 2018 opening — from its school system. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 PARCA included this amount and other revenues totaling $15.4 million, with expenses totaling $14.9 million. “They looked at federal funding, state funding and countywide funding,” Phelps said. Other sources of revenue would include $4 million from earmarked sales taxes, $1.9 million from county ad valorem taxes, $1.6 million from district ad valorem taxes, $1.6 million in federal funding and $1.3 million through fundraisers. Phelps said PARCA took a conservative approach in its report by not relying on revenues that are possible but not guaranteed. “They based that on actual revenues budgeted currently and estimated what those revenues would be for a Gulf Shores city school system,” Phelps said. “There are two exclusions on that.” One exclusion is the renewal of a countywide 1 mill tax that would be earmarked for schools. It would expire in January if voted down in the Dec. 12 special general election for the U.S. Senate race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones. “We pulled it out of the projections completely because it is a big question mark,” Phelps said. “We didn’t want to count on it.” The second variable excluded is a sales tax that caused an issue when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach were considering an island school system in 2007. There are two 1-cent sales taxes in the county earmarked for education and Gulf Shores would receive its per-student allotment from that revenue source. A third 1-cent tax, first levied in 1983, was made permanent in January by the Baldwin County Commission, sparking new construction for overcrowded county schools. 46.1 percent of the revenue is paid to the Baldwin County Commission and the other 53.9 percent goes to the county board of education. The county received an attorney general’s opinion in 2007 stating any city systems within the county would not be eligible for revenue from this source. Phelps said city legal counsel believes the Gulf Shores system would be eligible to receive a per-pupil amount of this revenue. “Again, going with the worst-case scenario, PARCA was really trying to take a responsible approach to this and anything that had a question mark over it was moved off base,” Phelps said. “We looked at what are the circumstances, what are the revenues we know are going to come in. Their projections are based off of that.” Gulf Shores Councilman Jason Dyken laid out three scenarios for funding: doing the basics at $15.4 million, high-performing schools at $16.4 million or top-performing schools at $17.4 million. Dyken said the city banks a reserve of $2.1 million each year and would tap into those funds for annual support of schools if citizens want higher performing schools. Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler expressed concerns about the funding model PARCA presented. “We are reviewing the executive summary provided by Gulf Shores, and while we have many questions and concerns regarding missing information and inaccurate data, we are not going to oppose their split,” Tyler said. “In fact, we wish them well in their future endeavors. We have been anticipating the Gulf Shores split for several months.” The county has had two reactions during the Gulf Shores discussion of a separate school system. First, it put a planned classroom expansion at Gulf Shores Elementary School on hold until the scenario played out. Second, it announced a new $14.9 million middle school in Orange Beach for all island students. Since Gulf Shores has now decided to leave, that school will be expanded to a grades 7-12 high school in Orange Beach. “Our decision to move forward with the middle school in Orange Beach was in large part a result of information we had received about the impending decision in Gulf Shores,” Tyler said.

COVER STORY MAKING THE SPLIT Negotiations are likely to begin between the new Gulf Shores School Board and the Baldwin County Board of Education in late November or early December. Applications for the five spots on the board were made available Oct. 16 and must be turned in by Oct. 30. “They will be folks that are focused on this community, our kids,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said. “Our needs, specifically, and not have to balance that out with everybody else.” What’s at stake? Just about everything, Alabama Department of Education Chief of Staff “We were lucky that we all got along, the transition team from the county and our team. It wasn’t like we were dealing with strangers. Everybody had an obligation to do the best that they can for their district.” One of the many items, a very important one in the Baldwin County situation, is where students living in unincorporated areas of Fort Morgan and north of Gulf Shores city limits will go to school. And where Orange Beach students will be allowed to attend middle school and high school in 2018-19 while the new school there is being built. “To the remaining students and parents in this area, rest assured we are fully prepared to take care of your children in a brand-new facility,” Tyler said. “We have already heard from teachers and principals who plan on staying with the Baldwin County system; we do not expect any significant disruptions in these transfers.” REASONS TO SPLIT Illustration/Laura Rasmussen Dee Fowler, Ed.D., said. “Who gets what, what is one’s fair share, who is entitled to this and should not be able to get that,” he said. Fowler was in the middle of negotiations in 1998 when Madison City Schools left the Madison County system. At the time he was a middle school principal and was appointed as director of administration for the city to be involved in split negotiations. Eventually, he became the superintendent of Madison City Schools. “It got down to almost to the minutiae,” Fowler said. “When I say minutiae I mean, “what do we get from the bus shop?’ We let that one go. “When you start doing it you put everything on the table. The books, the desks, everything, we assumed the things that were in our schools. Everything was scary.” Across the table, Fowler said, were colleagues he’d worked with for many years during his career at Madison County. “We were like ‘how come we didn’t get a new roof?’” he said. “Well, we didn’t get a new roof because you’re not going to be part of the system anymore. And, honest to gosh, that makes sense. It’s those type of things that have the opportunity to offer discord. Craft said he hopes for an amicable process. His city’s move to separate schools isn’t a jab at the county, he insisted. “I don’t want anyone to think that we’re down on the Baldwin County Board of Education,” Craft said. “We’re not. I’m a graduate of that. We’ve got others up here who are graduates of the Baldwin County school system. “We acknowledge we have to agree to disagree with our friends and our neighbors, but we feel like this is vitally important for us to be able to do something better for our students where you’ve got local control.” Fowler said nearly 20 years ago people in Madison were expressing similar sentiments. “Everybody would ask back in the day when we broke off, ‘why did you do it?’” he said. “The answer was when the expectations of Madison became greater than the expectations of Madison County, that’s when we left. Obviously Gulf Shores has some expectations that are not being met. Now the primary question is, will their funding allow them to meet those expectations?” Craft said city systems lead the way academically throughout the state with 18 of the 20 topperforming schools being part of a city system. Those are the expectations he and others in the city have for a new system. “City schools, as a performer throughout the state, are significantly better in the outcome from our kids,” Craft said. “We’ve done a lot of research on it. There’s a reason why.” Gulf Shores officials believe funding is available to start a system, even without raising taxes to begin. “That’s more the exception than the rule,” Fowler said, “but it’s not something that’s unheard of.” O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Transplant finds old dreams in new town BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F or Guy Marcinkowski, a new situation stirred old aspirations. What started with a geographical change became a show that has overtaken Mobile Arts Council’s galleries for October. “I really do like Mobile. In the seven years I was in corporate, it sucked all the creativity out of me and I really didn’t do any artwork. The last four years I was there, it was so overwhelming I had stopped going to shows or openings or anything like that even though I was in Manhattan,” Marcinkowski said. The corporation was Macy’s, where he was creative director. He put an end to the 80-hour workweeks when his partner’s mother grew ill. Relocation beckoned. “I got a great severance package and was here to help take care of George’s mom and so I didn’t really need to do anything, but I also didn’t want to just sit around. I knew going from crazy busy to doing nothing would be a bad thing,” Marcinkowski said. Volunteer work was his answer. He was a docent and worked in the gift shop at the Mobile Museum of Art and also assisted Dixon Stetler with components of the 2014 show “The Art and Design of Mardi Gras.” It rekindled his creative fire. Marcinkowski signed up for a sidewalk art competition last year. He also won first prize in his first-ever body painting contest. It wasn’t surprising. Marcinkowski was originally enrolled in New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technol- Gypsy sounds roll into MOJO ogy decades ago. “I started as a fashion design major, then realized I hated sewing. I changed to fashion illustration, which I enjoyed, but the field was drying up so I switched to display and exhibit. When I tried to switch to jewelry design, my counselor said I was wasting my time and should just go out and get a job. I started at Macy’s then,” Marcinkowski said. Once in Mobile, he was looking through old boxes and came across old Ektachrome slides — “Can you believe it? Who has slides anymore?” — of his old visual art. “I thought it looked refreshing and new even though I executed the pieces in the ‘90s when I was a poor, studying art student and basically a little bit depressed, broke yet determined,” Marcinkowski recalled. He called a brother working at a computer lab and asked about restoring them. The slides were blown up, some touched up and others left as is. What they became is the oldest section of his Mobile Arts Council show. Marcinkowski’s MAC debut is titled “Superstar + Money = Dread” and encompasses a variety of themes, styles and media. He considers it a meditation on the rise and fall of the individual in modern society. The pieces taken from the slides comprise the “Dread” portion in the Danielle Juzan Gallery. Their palette is subdued and murky, the works figurative and contemplative. Angular and stylized constellations hang across the room in the “Superstar” portion. Though framed as a nod FOR GUY MARCINKOWSKI, A NEW SITUATION STIRRED OLD ASPIRATIONS. WHAT STARTED WITH A GEOGRAPHICAL CHANGE BECAME A SHOW THAT HAS OVERTAKEN MOBILE ARTS COUNCIL’S GALLERIES FOR OCTOBER.” He sent the assemblage to others, asked that they add to it and document their additions before returning it. Marcinkowski would “doctor it and compose the colors” and watch the growth. He included it as part of a project with about 40 kids at the Herman Thomas Community Center. For now, his new learning curve is ascending. It is obvious in the variety of media, objects and styles in his wide-ranging show. “This is all organic, very stream-of-consciousness since I’m influenced by other artists, nature, a lot of things. They paint themselves when I start and it takes on a life of its own,” Marcinkowski said. MOJO members and includes a light jambalaya dinner. A cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298, email mobilejazz@bellsouth.net or go to mojojazz.org. edition award is designed by local artist April Livingston. Tickets are $30 for MAC members and $35 for non-members. Contact MAC at 251-432-9796 for sponsorship information. Arty nominations end soon Reginald Rose’s play “12 Angry Men” validated TV’s new place in American culture with its 1954 premiere as a telecast. Adapted for stage the next year and for cinema after that, the drama built around jury deliberations in a homicide trial has become a touchstone of 20th century artistic achievement. Adapted for modern times as “12 Angry Jurors,” Chickasaw Civic Theatre stages this thoughtful study of human shortcomings and dignity Oct. 20-29 at Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.75, $12.45 for students, military and seniors. For more information and ticket sales, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com. The Mobile Art Council is taking nominations from the public for its annual Arty Awards. Since 2004, the program has celebrated the contributions individuals, groups and businesses make to the cultural community. Awards are given in 11 categories: Art Soldier, Arts Educator, Business, Cultural Innovation, Design, Lifetime Achievement, Literary Artist, Organization, Patron, Performing Artist and Visual Artist. Go to mobilearts.org for a link to the nomination page. Nominations close Oct. 27. Finalists will be selected by a panel of arts community members and announced Nov. 21. Winners will be announced at the Jan. 18 Artys awards ceremony at The Steeple (251 St. Francis St.). This year’s limited 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Heated deliberations at CCT ARTSGALLERY Django Reinhardt is one of the most mesmerizing and influential jazz guitarists in history. Despite an accident that left him with full use of just two fingers on his left hand, he became one of the most legendary of jazz virtuosos and birthed a genre — gypsy jazz — through his astounding musical vision. On Monday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will salute the mysterious genius at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.) in their monthly event. The Pensacola group Caravan featuring William Howell will interpret Reinhardt’s music in a replication of their highly successful September show for Jazz Society of Pensacola. In keeping with the Halloween season and Reinhardt’s gypsy origins, a fotune teller will be on hand to peer into your future in exchange for $5 donations to Prodisee Pantry. Non-perishable items will also be accepted. Entrance is $15, $12 for students and military, and $10 for toward “celebrities, politicians, very public figures” and their status in contemporary life, it has touchstones in the artist’s past. “My mother called me ‘superstar’ whenever I did something good or creative. Ironically, at Macy’s — you know how their logo has a star on it? — if you did something outstanding in the company they used the word ‘superstar,’” Marcinkowski said. The length of the Skinny Gallery is filled with more of Marcinkowski’s three-year exploration and renaissance. A sprawling fabric piece is near the entrance, its birth rooted in time spent with George’s now-deceased mother. “Louise was an avid quilter, very good at it and would often ask my opinion about color combinations and things. Sitting with her, all these scraps started to turn up. I started tying them into knots until it started to become a big piece. Then Dixon Stetler recommended I turn it into community art,” Marcinkowski said.

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

BAND: BLUES TRAVELER, LOS COLOGNES DATE: TUESDAY, OCT. 24, 7 P.M. VENUE: THE STEEPLE ON ST. FRANCIS, 251 ST. FRANCIS ST., WWW.THESTEEPLEMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $29.50-$49.50, AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETFLY Photo | Facebook Los Colognes’ third album, “The Wave,” is a brooding yet joyful song cycle ﬁlled with philosophical rumination, effortless hooks, inspiring musicianship and expansive arrangements. T he Steeple on St. Francis will showcase its beautiful acoustics next Tuesday with two bands capable of filling every inch with music. Blues Traveler, one of the modern jam scene’s most prolific forebears, will take the stage for a freewheeling trip through its 30-year legacy. For three decades, Blues Traveler has nurtured its jam-centric mix of blues, soul and psychedelic rock through ongoing releases and tours. Even before singles such as “Run-Around” and “Hook” brought them mainstream success, Blues Traveler maintained a dedicated cult following that still flocks to its stage. Blues Traveler’s audiences are treated to performances that know no chronological or artistic limits. But before the band debuts at The Steeple, the audience will experience new sounds from a familiar Nashville band, Los Colognes. When locals first sampled Los Colognes, this Music City outfit introduced the Azalea City to guitarist/ vocalist Jay Rutherford and drummer Aaron “Mort” Mortenson’s vision. Their debut album, “Working Together,” revealed a group of young artists taking the rich country rock sounds of the ‘70s and translating them for a modern audience. The band continued this trademark sound through the release of their appropriately titled sophomore effort, “Dos.” Now Los Colognes is returning to Mobile with music from their new album, “The Wave.” As with previous albums, Rutherford and Mortenson acted as the producers of “The Wave.” Rutherford says he and Mortenson have been making albums together since before Los Colognes took shape. Their continued decision to keep production in-house, Rutherford says, is based on a “survival instinct to keep doing what we were born to do and keep going.” “The Wave” is definitely moving the band’s sound into the future with a new interpretation of its trademark sound. According to Rutherford, the continued development of Los Colognes’ sound is a priority for both him and Mortenson. “It’s great to see the project moving forward and surviving, and we’re incredibly thankful,” Rutherford said. “Mort and I tend to not dwell too much on the past and keep it focused on how to get better in the future. I think that if we thought our work was 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Los Colognes bring ‘The Wave’ to The Steeple done, then we would stop and drink margaritas and be happy. We’re always looking to keep the train moving and push it farther.” The album’s title serves as a metaphorical foundation for the tracks on this release. However, the figurative concept on “The Wave” demonstrates an innovation for the modern music industry. In a music world driven by singles, the ideas that drive “The Wave” can be fully experienced through a single track or the album as a whole. Overall, the album reflects people and situations fighting and flowing with the figurative waves life brings. Rutherford sees the resistance and acceptance of these various life waves as necessary movement, to learn about the polar nature of life’s vicissitudes and the consequences of one’s choices to fight or flow. When Rutherford and Mortenson began penning the songs for this album, the concept of “the wave” did not exist. Rutherford says the philosophical aspects of the album slowly presented themselves through the creation process. When the band saw the concept beginning to take form, Los Colognes expanded upon it. “It’s like a blank piece of stone, you’re chipping away at it,” Rutherford explained. “All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh! This is totally what it is! Now, we need to chip it more precisely and form it into what it’s supposed to be.’” “The Wave” maintains Los Colognes’ passion for nostalgic sounds while pushing the band forward. While the synth-pop craze has focused on the lighter sounds of the ‘80s, Los Colognes have decided to focus on another aspect of that musical era. This album is a flashback to the mature, deep tracks that flowed throughout the ‘80s rock scene. Instead of the screaming synth of indie pop, the tracks on “The Wave” are wrapped in warm, bright keyboard tones reminiscent of ‘80s-era Dire Straits and Moody Blues. However, the keyboard aspect of the album is just one impressive facet. Rutherford’s trademark vocals and guitar tones are an eminent sonic feature that connects this album with their previous releases. “The songs were all created with the rest of the other songs in mind,” Rutherford explained. “It was definitely created as a total piece of work. Songs relate to each other and whatnot. At the core, even though there’s some ‘80s sounds and influences, there’s a great feel of rhythm and blues and electric guitar and drum beats that aren’t just raping and pillaging what we want from the ‘80s to fit some sort of ‘80s kind of trend.” While many will have their own musical and philosophical interpretation of this enigmatic release, the true mystery is why the music industry continues to place the overused, all-encompassing “Americana” label on Los Colognes’ interpretation of rock ‘n’ roll. Rutherford sees the Americana label as “arbitrary linguistics and semantics.” He also admits he does not really have any comprehension of Americana besides “an institution that’s trying to carve out a status in the world of music,” which he respects. Rutherford says he has no active thought of writing an Americana song when he puts his fingers to the strings. His songs are inspired by his personal experience with music as a whole. Ultimately, the labels placed on Los Colognes’ sound have no effect on their creation process. “It’s fine however people want to label things,” Rutherford said. “I remember when MySpace made you pick three labels when you were a band. iTunes and Spotify need to categorize with their algorithms. It is what it is, but we don’t pay too much attention to it. We just make music that we get inspired by. It’s fine however it gets labeled.” Los Colognes’ Azalea City crowd should not expect an exact rendition of the songs found on “The Wave.” While touring in support of the album, Rutherford says, the band’s live performance of this new material has allowed the songs to expand through improvisational jam sessions that flow into their sets. With each performance, this musical exploration provides a different experience for artists and audiences. Even though the music knows no boundaries, Rutherford says they maintain the primary sonic aspects of “The Wave.” “We paint with the same brushstrokes of music feeling,” Rutherford said. “We make sure the core elements are there, and then we expand.”

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

MUSIC BRIEFS Locals only BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Sunday Social at The Frog Pond Date: Sunday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m. Venue: Visit www.thefrogpondatbbluemoonfarm.com Tickets: Call 251-232-3072 Photo | Chad Edwards/MCE Photography | The Frog Pond F all is the perfect time for spending a lazy afternoon listening to live music in the backyard at Blue Moon Farm. For this installment of the popular “Sunday Social” music series, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet will bring the “indie Southern pop rock” sounds of their doublealbum debut. While their studio work is impressive, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet’s live delivery allows this band to provide new depth and context to their original material. “Gulf Coast Blues Boy” Jamell Richardson will add his soulful blues sound to the mix. Early this year, this guitar maestro added to his regional legacy with the release of “Blues How I Wanna Blues.” As always, resident artists Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes will be on hand. Fans may want to take advantage of this show, because shortly afterward Capps and Hughes will embark on a monthlong tour of Europe in support of Capps’ upcoming release, “Scarlet Roses,” due out Dec. 1 on the Royal Potato Family label. The creation of “Scarlet Roses” was an exercise in self-discovery for Capps, according to a recent press release. The album’s first single “Hold Me Darlin’” uses a mélange of modern and classic rhythms as well as Capps’ trademark mix of vocals and lyrics to create an infectious appeal. Nappie winner live Band: Josh Thompson, Bruce Smelley Date: Friday, Oct. 20, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: Midnight Rodeo, 7790 Tanner Williams Road, 251-639-2222 Tickets: $10 general admission/$25 VIP, available through Ticketfly Midnight Rodeo has become the Azalea City’s source for some of the hottest up-and-coming modern country acts on the road. Bruce Smelley will be lending local support. Smelley took home the 2017 Nappie Award for “Best Country Performer/Band.” When Lagniappe last spoke with him, Smelley was making plans to release an EP of original material, some of which his Midnight Rodeo crowd might get to sample. Wisconsin’s Josh Thompson will headline. Driven by muses ranging from George Jones to Lefty Frizzell, Thompson picked up the guitar in his early 20s and let the music flow. He will pull his Midnight Rodeo setlist from his three-album catalog. Thompson uses his old-school-meets-new-school style, mingling twang with pop. This diverse sound allows him to deliver poignant country ballads and pop country hits with equal success. Be ye Merry Band: Trevor Sensor, Peter Oren Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $8 advance /$10 day of show, available through Ticketfly Those venturing to The Merry Widow for this show will be met by the sonic embrace of opener Peter Oren, a singer-songwriter whose warmth can be mesmerizing. With a baritone voice and modern folk instrumentation, Oren’s rich, smooth sound embodies the spirit of Leonard Cohen in his early days. Oren is preparing for the release of his album “Anthropocene.” Its title track and “Falling Water” serve as a proper introduction to Oren’s world. Trevor Sensor returns to Mobile with cuts from his latest release, “Andy Warhol’s Dream.” Judging from the album’s tracks, Sensor continues to keep his alt. rock truly alternative both lyrically and musically. “Andy Warhol’s Dream” is an expansion of Sensor’s already unique sound. Its production elements highlight a thoughtful collection of tracks crafted by the talented hands of an artist. If Sensor’s live performance of these songs match the album, then the crowd is in for a memorable night of music. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | October 19 - October 25 THUR. OCT 19 Bluegill— Rebecca Barry Duo Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8:30p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Callaghan’s— Andy MacDonald Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Fairhope Brewing— Bluegrass Jam Felix’s— Jeri Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Duo, 2p// Mario Mena, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Al and Cathy, 10:15p Le Bouchon— Mary Alice, 6:45p Lulu’s— LeeYankie, 5p Manci’s— Shea White McSharry’s— The Light Travelers, 7:30p SanBar— Jim Andrews, 7p Soul Kitchen— Cody Jinks, 8p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jimmie Lee Hannaford Veets— Melissa Summersell, 8p FRI. OCT 20 Alchemy— Boolesque, 10p All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Beau Rivage— Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Hundred Dollar Car, 6:30p Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Chris Powell and Friends, 6p Blues Tavern— HalfWay Show, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Boudreaux Zydeco, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Shifting Tracks El Camino— Emily Stuckey Felix’s— Bust Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p/// Bruce Smelley, 5p//// Big Muddy, 5:30p//// Ja Rhythm, 6p//// Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Brian Hill Band, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Inc., 9:30p Hard Rock (Live) — Easton Corbin, 8p IP Casino— Styx, 8p Listening Room— Grace Askew Le Bouchon— Chad Parker, 6:30p Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo and the Bluesmen, 8p 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Manci’s— Red Clay Strays McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p The Merry Widow— Trevor Sensor, Peter Oren, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Memories, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Redleg Husky, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Old 27 Grill— Carol Bachman, 6:30p Ox Kitchen— Adam Holt, 5p SanBar— Scott Koehn/ Lisa Zanghi, 7p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p Windmill Market— Ross Newell, 11:30a SAT. OCT 21 Beau Rivage— Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, 8p Blind Mule— Bruce Smelley, 12p// Delta Reign, 6p Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Felix’s— Light Travelers Flora Bama— Big Muddy, 12p// Al and Cathy, 1p/// LeaAnne Creswell Duo, 2p//// Lucky Doggs, 5:30p//// Rick Whaley Duo, 6p//// Stolen Rhodes, 10p//// The Magic Johnsons, 10:15p//// Yeah, Probably, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Inc., 9:30p IP Casino— Anthony Cools, 8p Listening Room— Lisa Mills, 8p Lulu’s— Webb Dalton, 5p McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p Soul Kitchen— Maren Morris, 8p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Pierce Parker// Hippy Jim Top of the Bay— Even Sill Veets— The Family Jewels, 9p SUN. OCT 22 Big Beach Brewing— Mac Walter, 3p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// Sergio & The Satin Dogs, 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Callaghan’s— Alexis and the Samurai Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Smoky Otis Duo, 12p// Jason Justice, 1p/// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Brandon White, 8p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Frog Pond— Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, Grayson Capps, James Richardson, Corky Hughes, 3p Hangout— Shaw Davis & The Black Ties, 7p Joe Cain Cafe— John Keuler Lulu’s— Adam Holt Duo, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 5p Manci’s— Eric Erdman McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 11:30a Saenger— The Magic of Bill Blagg Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino Veets— The Family Jewels, 8p MON. OCT 23 Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor and J. Hawkins, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Mel Knapp, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Listening Room— Jackie Venson Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. OCT 24 Bluegill— David Chastang Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Mack Waters Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Felix’s— Rodger Fleshman Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Dave McCormick, 8p//// Jay Williams Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Chad Parker, 6p Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p WED. OCT 25 Blind Mule— the Shunnarahs / Basketball Shorts, 11p Bluegill— Matt Neese Blues Tavern— Art, 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo Flora Bama— Hartbreak Hill w/Rhonda Hart, 6p// Neil Dover, 2p/// Bruce Smelley Duo, 8p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Soul Kitchen— Daley, 8p Veets— Mark Willis, 8p

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

Powerful performances FILMTHE REEL WORLD lift painful ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ S BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 alma Hayek’s performance in “Beatriz at Dinner” is so painfully real that it is, in the parlance of our time, triggering. As a holistic healer so sensitive to the suffering of the world around her that she can hardly bear it, many people overwhelmed by similar feelings might identify with the tortured Beatriz to an unpleasant degree. Hayek’s performance is very affecting, but there is not enough else in this film to make it truly successful as a story; it is more of a character study. But what a moving and memorable character study it is. Hayek’s makeupfree face, framed in unflattering bangs, is seen in frequent close-ups, and her glamorous figure is almost successfully hidden in boxy clothing. From the minute she opens her eyes in the morning, Beatriz seems to be fighting a losing battle with sadness, hers and others’. She keeps a baby goat in a pen, and she leaps from bed to embrace it and try to keep it quiet. Who is this poor woman clinging for dear life to a goat in her bedroom? She is a woman with a sad past who cares about helping and healing others, to her own detriment. She works at an alternative cancer treatment center, and after a long day there drives out to see a private client (Connie Britton). Cathy, we learn, does admire Beatriz, and seems to genuinely care about her. I found the process of navigating the depths of her sincerity, and the limits of her friendship with Beatriz, one of the film’s most intriguing elements, especially Beatriz’s past work with Cathy’s young daughter. In the rarefied air of the California mansion, the plaintively sincere Beatriz confesses to Cathy that her neighbor has murdered one of her goats, because it was bleating too much, and this is the saddest and most pitiful tale you will ever hear. The depth of her compassion for the little animal really informs her character, and every time Beatriz reacts to others throughout the film, her face takes you back to that poor goat. When Beatriz’s car won’t start, Cathy invites her to stay for dinner, even though it is a very important dinner with her husband’s work associates, and Cathy exhibits a blithe denial of the vast gulf between Beatriz and the rest of the guests that she does very little to assuage as the evening continues. Her husband suggests Beatriz eat dinner alone in the TV room, and, while that seems unkind at first, Cathy’s superficial inclusion of a woman she subsequently ignores ends up being much worse. Considering that the dinner is being held to celebrate a young lawyer (Jay Duplass), who successfully bypassed environmental concerns to get permits to build a big mall, along with an incredibly sinister developer played by John Lithgow, Beatriz the vegetarian does not mingle successfully. When Lithgow very rudely questions her about her legal immigration status in the United States, we learn that she came to this country after an incredibly sinister developer bypassed environmental concerns to build a big hotel in her village. It’s awkward. Squinting at Lithgow, she repeats the phrase, “I know you,” and while we wonder if he is indeed to same villainous mogul who destroyed her home, it doesn’t really matter. She is attuned to him as if she has seen a ghost. Her tragic sensitivity to the suffering of others has gutted her, and she is equally sensitive to the presence of evil. The story of Beatriz is a bit too focused to function dramatically as a great film, but the character of Beatriz will haunt you. “Beatriz at Dinner” is currently available to rent. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | FilmNation Entertainment / Focus Features FROM LEFT: Salma Hayek is a holistic medicine practitioner who attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down. Judi Dench and Ali Fazal tell the true story of Queen Victoria’s unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. NEW IN THEATERS VICTORIA AND ABDUL ONLY THE BRAVE NOW PLAYING A drama based on the elite crew HAPPY DEATH DAY of firemen (with an elite cast that All listed multiplex theaters. includes Jeff Bridges, Miles Teller THE FOREIGNER and Josh Brolin) who battled a All listed multiplex theaters. wildfire that claimed the lives of BATTLE OF THE SEXES 19 of their members. All listed All listed multiplex theaters. multiplex theaters. BLADE RUNNER 2049 SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME BOO 2: A MEDEA HALLOWEEN International art dealer Ron Hall All listed multiplex theaters. Madea returns for a hilarious haunted adventure. All listed mul- (Greg Kinnear) must befriend THE MOUNTAIN BEa dangerous homeless man in TWEEN US tiplex theaters. order to save his struggling marAll listed multiplex theaters. PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE riage to his wife (Renée ZellweWONDER WOMEN TIL DEATH DO US PART ger). All listed multiplex theaters. The story behind the man who inAll listed multiplex theaters. vented “Wonder Woman” is really THE SNOWMAN Michael Fassbender stars in this THE LEGO NINJAGO fascinating. All listed multiplex snowy thriller about a serial killer. MOVIE theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. AMC Mobile 16 Judi Dench stars as Queen Victoria in the later years of her rule, when in the course of a trip to India she forms an unexpected friendship that broadens her horizons. Crescent Theater AMERICAN MADE All listed multiplex theaters. FLATLINERS All listed multiplex theaters. FRIEND REQUEST All listed multiplex theaters. KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE All listed multiplex theaters. AMERICAN ASSASSIN All listed multiplex theaters. HOME AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters. IT All listed multiplex theaters.

BOOK REVIEW ‘Goat Castle’ gives insight into Old South’s final throes BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER D disrepair, but utter squalor. It was dubbed “Goat Castle” by local residents, for the animals that lived not just on the grounds but in the home itself. Central to Cox’s retelling of the Goat Castle murder — one of the nation’s many “crimes of the century” — is the lack of justice in the Jim Crow South. While the eccentric Dana and Dockery became minor celebrities — even turning Goat Castle into a can’t-miss attraction on the tour of Natchez’s antebellum homes — and Merrill’s aristocratic cousin Duncan Minor received almost no scrutiny from the police, the hard hand of Jim Crow justice fell on the black suspects in the case — one of whom is killed by police, the other the only person to spend time in jail for the crime. Meticulously researched and wonderfully written, “Goat Castle” is a brilliant insight into pre-New Deal, pre-WWII Southern society, when much of the region still remained remote and distinctive from the rest of the nation. The national fascination with the Goat Castle murder was due, in part, to a fascination with the romantic, and often tragic, vision of the Old South that still lingered in Natchez and was soon to go by the wayside. Cox will be in Mobile on Wednesday, Oct. 25, to deliver the 37th annual Portier Lecture at Spring Hill College, 7:30 p.m. in Byrne Auditorium. The lecture — on her research for “Goat Castle” — is free and open to the public. A book sale and signing will follow. “Goat Castle: A True Story of Murder, Race, and the Gothic South” Karen L. Cox The University of North Carolina Press, 2017 Photos | Submitted uring the depths of the Great Depression, a shocking murder in the Deep South held a nation transfixed. In “Goat Castle: A True Story of Murder, Race, and the Gothic South,” historian Karen L. Cox of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte recounts an infamous Natchez, Mississippi, murder, investigation and trial while giving deep insights into issues of race, class and justice in the Jim Crow South. With a historian’s eye and a novelist’s prose, Cox weaves a story of Faulknerian protagonists — a reclusive, wealthy heiress, the scion a cotton fortune; her cousin/beau, also a member of the Natchez aristocracy; their bizarre neighbors “Goat Woman” and “Wild Man,” who live in a decrepit 19th century mansion; and two members of the city’s black community, descendants of slaves who are subjugated to the racial caste system of the early 20th century South. In the tradition of iconic Southern writers such as Flannery O’Connor, Walker Percy and even John Grisham (who called “Goat Castle” “a terrific read”), Cox gives the reader a vivid sense of place. Natchez is not just the backdrop of the story; it is, in many ways, a character in its own right. The once-glorious center of the cotton kingdom, its crumbling mansions and landed gentry are a metaphor for the pre-World War II South — a region modernity passed by, still clinging to its past wealth and glory. The murder of Jennie Merrill thrust sleepy Natchez into the national limelight, as newspapers and true-crime magazines reported the story for readers spellbound by not only the blue-blooded, reclusive victim, but even more so by two of her accused killers, Dick Dana and Olivia Dockery, who lived in Glenwood, one of the historic homes for which Natchez was famous. Glenwood had fallen into not just O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 19, 2017 - OCTOBER 25, 2017 HALLOWEEN LIGHTS “THRILLER NIGHTS OF LIGHTS” WILL RUN THROUGH OCT. 31 AT HANK AARON STADIUM, EVERY NIGHT, RAIN OR SHINE, 7-10 P.M. THE DRIVE-THRU LIGHT SHOW IS SYNCHRONIZED TO A VARIETY OF MUSIC BROADCAST THROUGH CAR RADIOS. VISIT THRILLERNIGHTSOFLIGHTS.COM. Photo | thrillernightsoflights.com GENERAL INTEREST Greek Fest 2017 Authentic Greek food and pastries, live Greek music and dancing as well as church tours, gifts and children’s activities. Thursday, Oct. 19, through Saturday Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 50 S. Ann St., Mobile. Admission is $2 per person. Visit greekfestmobile.org. Graveyard tours Church Street Graveyard tours take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in October. Hosted by the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. Free (donations accepted). Call 251-432-6161. Pregnancy resources open house On Thursday, Oct. 19, Catholic Social Services hosts an open house for 2B Choices for Women, 9-11 a.m. 2B Choices for Women is the pregnancy resource center, located at 188 S. Florida St., Mobile. Call 251-343-4636. Improving Environmental Impacts “Improving Environmental Impacts and Human Performance” will be the theme at the Partners for Environmental Progress Industrial Automation and Technology seminar on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Ft. Whiting Auditorium. Visit www.pepmobile. org/events. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Movie on the Lawn Spring Hill United Methodist Church, 2519 Springhill Ave., invites you to a movie on the lawn, Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. The movie will be “Monsters University.” Fall plant sale Mobile Botanical Gardens hosts its annual fall plant sale Oct. 20-22 at 5151 Museum Drive. Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit mobilebotanicalgardens.org. Nighttime Fort Morgan tour On Saturday, Oct. 21, an interpreter will give a guided tour detailing the known deaths and burials from 1813 to 1910 at Mobile Point, the site of Fort Morgan. The tour starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Bring a flashlight. Call 251-540-7127. International Archaeology Day Please join us at the USA Archaeology Museum, 6052 USA Drive S., on Saturday, Oct. 21, noon to 4 p.m. for a fun-filled afternoon of archaeology activities for all ages. Call 251-460-6106. Market in the Park Come shop at the second Market in the Park of the fall season. Find original art, fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, decor and more in Cathedral Square every Saturday through Nov. 18, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Parade of Homes The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Mobile’s 2017 Parade of Homes is Oct 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Showcase Home is located at 7007 Shadow Creek Drive. Donations benefit the Child Advocacy Center. Call 251-661-6523 for more information. NICU Reunion Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates and their families are invited to spend the afternoon of Sunday, Oct 22, 1-3 p.m. reuniting with their former caregivers and fellow NICU families in the courtyard at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, 1700 Center St., Mobile. Family Fun Fest The annual fall festival at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 439 Azalea Road, is Sunday, Oct. 22, 4-6 p.m. Featuring a costume contest, cake walk, puppet show, inflatables, face painting and more. Free and open to the public. Boo at the Zoo Costume contest, music, games, food and treats at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m., 1204 Gulf Shores Parkway. Visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or call 251-968-5732 for more information. ACCW convention The Mobile Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women will hold its upcoming convention Oct. 22-24 at the Mobile Marriott-Bel Air, 3101 Airport Blvd. Visit mobarch.org. Science on Tap Dr. Lewis Pannell will be speaking about pancreatic cancer Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores and Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 701 Springhill Ave., Mobile. Sponsored by the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. Admission is free. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Lunch and learn Mitchell Cancer Institute hosts monthly “lunch and learn” events. The subject Tuesday, Oct. 24, at noon will be “Information Insurance for Cancer Care.” Lunch will be served in the multipurpose room on the second floor of MCI. Call 251445-9647. LWV Mobile Luncheon The League of Women Voters of Mobile will continue its study on climate change with a panel luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Mobile Marriott. Visit leagueofwomenvotersmobile.org or call 251-432-2517. Halloween lights “Thriller Nights of Lights” will run through Oct. 31 at Hank Aaron Stadium, every night, rain or shine, 7-10 p.m. The drive-thru light show is synchronized to a variety of music broadcast through car radios. Visit ThrillerNightsofLights.com. Spooky tours Gulf Coast Ducks presents a spinetingling tour through The Fort, the Mobile River and downtown. While this experience is quite creepy, it’s a family attraction! Call 251-802-8687. “Krampus Returns” Can you handle the fear? “Krampus Returns” offers guests 60 minutes of bonechilling mystery and lore as groups of up to 8 people discover clues and solve puzzles to uncover the secret of escaping Krampus. Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville. Visit escape.scarletpearlcasino.com. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information. FUNDRAISERS Mobile SPCA Annual Fish Fry Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Catholic Church, 1801 Cody Road S. Live music, door prizes and raffle items! $10 donation. All proceeds benefit the 1,600-plus dogs and cats we adopt or transport annually. Call 251-633-3531 or visit MobileSPCA.org. 10th annual Buddy Walk Join the Down Syndrome Society of Mobile as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 10th annual DSSM Buddy Walk, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. in Bienville Square. Visit ds-stride.org/dssmbuddywalk. Let’s Think Pink Saturday, Oct. 21, 4-8 p.m. at the Prichard City Hall Auditorium, Women of God will join together to raise awareness of breast cancer. Prichard City Hall is located at 216 E. Prichard Ave. Woofstock The 13th annual Woofstock festival will begin at 11 a.m. in Bienville Square Sunday, Oct. 22. The event benefits the Animal Rescue Foundation and will feature music, games and waterparks for your dogs! $15 for adults and $5 for children. Visit woofstockmobile.com. Football and Fall Join local artist Suzy Laney for a fun afternoon of painting door hangers for the Farmers Market upcoming seasons, fancy football snacks Farmers Market sponsored by Christ and fun, all while supporting the Rape United Methodist Church will be held Crisis Center on Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m. at Hillcrest Road entrance of church property, located at 6101 at LeBlanc Price Ballroom in the Student Center on Spring Hill College campus. Visit Grelot Road, Mobile. Call 251-342-0462 or lifelinesmobile.org. 251-767-7526. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. ARTS Ramblin’ Night at The Steeple A Ramblin’ Night at the Steeple on St. Francis with Paul Thorn, the Mulligan Brothers, Eric Erdman, and Phil and Foster. Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. All proceeds will be used for a public art project with Chris Cumbie in downtown Mobile. Art Talk Matthew Hopson-Walker will lead a tour and conduct a live demo of monotype printing on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Mobile Museum of Art. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

Book reading and signing Sean Dietrich will give a reading and sign books Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Bay Minette City Hall. Admission is free. Call 251580-1625. ArtGO! Kickoff Join us at the Mobile Arts Council to kick off the newly established Mobile Art Gallery Outdoors (Mobile Art GO!). Downtown Mobile, Saturday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. We will have a brief ceremony and light refreshments, then venture off to walk the public art trail with our new Mobile Art GO! maps. “The Nature of Things” For the month of October, Lynda Smith Touart will be exhibiting at Optera Creative, located at 5 N. Jackson St., Mobile. Fall concert Christ Church Cathedral welcomes the Highland Consort for a concert on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Christ Church Cathedral is located at 115 S. Conception St., Mobile. Call 251-438-1822. MUSEUMS Dome Head Science Join the Exploreum for a lecture on the “The Future of Artificial Intelligence.” Thursday, Oct 19, 6-9 p.m. For tickets, visit exploreum. com. “Night at the Museum” Join us for a tribute to comic books and historic looks at the History Museum of Mobile. Our annual “Night at the Museum” event is back with a superhero theme. Friday, Oct. 20, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Call 251-301-0273. Archaeology talk Please join us at the Archaeology Museum on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. for a free talk on the site of Old. St. Stephens by George Shorter, retired archaeologist with the USA Center for Archaeological Studies. Call 251460-6160. “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES South Alabama football The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, Saturday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-4783311. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-6662147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-4637980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. com. Dance and art classes New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Preballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. WORKSHOPS Understanding Credit & Credit Reports Workshop designed to help you understand creditworthiness and all aspects of your personal credit report. Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. Register at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling office, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011. PUBLIC MEETINGS Police Citizen Advisory Council The Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Connie Hudson Senior Center in District 6. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Connie Hudson Senior Center is located at 3201 Hillcrest Road, Mobile. Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www. baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley. org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Early reports: anglers stayed within red snapper quota BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY A ccording to a news release this month from the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, preliminary numbers from the Alabama Red Snapper Reporting System — also known as Snapper Check — seem to shoot down the belief that anglers would exceed the 2017 quota. “Using the Alabama Snapper Check numbers, we’re going to be well within the historic allocation for Alabama, so the 39-day season did not put us over, which was a concern for the commercial fishing community and part of the charter fishing community,” said Scott Bannon, acting director of the Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD). “Now the concern we have is what the MRIP [Marine Recreational Information Program] numbers will show, and those numbers are not out yet.” According to MRD officials, the federally produced MRIP numbers for red snapper caught by private recreational anglers have consistently overestimated the harvest. The federal survey harvest numbers were off by 81 percent in 2014, 68 percent in 2015 and 79 percent in 2016 when compared to Snapper Check numbers. The 2017 total catch according to Snapper Check showed the charter industry — not including head boats, which take recreational fishermen out for a fee per person — and private recreational anglers landed 1,649,242 pounds of red snapper. Kevin Anson, MRD’s chief biologist, said the total breaks down to 790,382 pounds for the charter-for-hire industry and 858,860 pounds for private recreational anglers. The Gulfwide red snapper quota for 2017 for the recreational sector was 6,603,094 pounds. Past records show Alabama lands 30 percent to 35 percent of the Gulf’s total snapper catch. The artificial reef program that began off the Alabama coast in the 1950s is given credit for this output. Anson, a proxy member of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, said Alabama has worked closely with NOAA Fisheries staff and their consultants in the development of the Snapper Check system. They are hoping the program will be approved for use in the management process. NOAA Fisheries extended the federal sea- 38 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 son from June 1-3 to an additional 39 weekend and holiday days when states agreed to limit or eliminate state season days. Although the 2017 federal season was more than three times longer than in 2016, the number of fishing trips with red snapper did not increase by the same amount. Private recreational anglers took an estimated 79,176 snapper trips during the 2017 federal season, according to Anson. During the 2016 federal season, the total number of private recreational trips was estimated at 35,191. “Yes, there were more angler trips in 2017, but these trips did not have the same level of angler harvest rates or the same size of fish,” Anson said. “We had smaller fish landed in 2017 versus 2016. This year’s numbers showed an average of 1.7 harvested fish [twofish limit] per angler. We felt a lot of that was people were going the shortest distance from shore where they felt they could get fish they wanted to keep. If they didn’t want to get the maximum limit and were fine with a 5-pound fish, they went eight to 10 miles. They just went fishing instead of catching. We think that’s the way the fishery has morphed in the last few years.” College briefs • Three University of South Alabama (USA) football players have been honored this season. Gus Nave earned the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week after the freshman returned a blocked punt 83 yards for a touchdown in the Jaguars’ win over Alabama A&M. Meanwhile, Jeremy Reaves is one of 30 NCAA student-athletes named a candidate for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible, the student-athlete must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Finally, offensive lineman Harrison Louden is among the semifinalists for The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s William V. Campbell Trophy. The NFF will announce finalists for the award — which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation — on Nov. 1, with each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. • Spring Hill College’s volleyball team has received several individual honors from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Sarah Senft was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week while Cassidi Sterrett earned the defensive player award. Allison Weimer was Newcomer of the Week while Emmarose Neibert was Setter of the Week. • The Southern States Athletic Conference has recognized several members of the University of Mobile volleyball team. Annie Kate Hudson has been named Setter of the Week five times this year while Jocelyn Mahayag has twice been selected for defensive honors. Hannah Wentland received her first Attacker of the Week honor, and teammate Alex Karcher was picked for the Faulkner University All-Tournament team. • The University of Mobile (UM) has been named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Five-Star Institution for the fourth consecutive school year. After earning bronze-star honors the past two years, the Rams elevated themselves to one of the 76 silver-star recipients in 2016-17. • Three USA soccer players have claimed SBC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season. The trio includes senior Tiina Trutsi, sophomore Kory Dixon and senior Rio Hardy. • The USA baseball team has opened fall practice. The Jaguars will conclude drills with a Red-Blue series on Friday, Nov. 10, that will include three games starting at 3:30 p.m. USA returns eight position starters from last year’s SBC Tournament champion. • The sixth annual Ram Run 5K and Fun Run will be Saturday, Oct. 28, on the UM campus. The certified 5K begins at 8 a.m., followed by the .75-mile Fun Run at 9 a.m. To register in advance, visit umobile.edu/ ramrun. Registration will also be available before the race. Entry fees prior to race day are $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 10 and under, $15 for UM faculty and staff, and $10 for UM students. Day-of registration is $25 for adults, $20 for youth ages 10 and under, $20 for UM faculty and staff, and $15 for UM students. For more information, contact Lauren McCaghren at 251-442-2226 or advancement@ umobile.edu.

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES YOUR BIG FAT GREEK HOROSCOPE ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 40 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You will petition the Oxford English Dictionary to officially correct the pronunciation of the word “gyro.” World-renowned linguists will study the Gulf Coast and agree, it shall henceforth be pronounced “meat roll.” SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll welcome the cool autumn breezes by going commando under a traditional fustanella. Finding the sensation completely refreshing, you’ll return home and cut the crotch out of all your jeans. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ll shock the music world when you take the stage at the Newport Folk Festival and plug your electric bouzouki into a Marshall half-stack. The audience will boo your new song “Maia’s Farm,” which will one day be lauded as a classic. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — You’ll feel like a meth addict in Walter White’s underground laboratory after drinking two Greek coffees. You’ll harness the energy to beat Kanellos Kanellopoulos’ 1988 record for human-powered flight. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll build an exact replica of the Antikythera Mechanism to solve its ancient mysteries. Turns out it was simply the world’s earliest device for viewing and transmitting pornography. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — After a fouryear letter-writing campaign, you’ll finally convince Lickin’ Good Donuts to add baklava to its menu. It will take nine more years for them to add kataifi. Koulourakia will debut on Easter Sunday, 2054. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — You’ll go a little overboard on a DIY weekend project when you build a birdhouse to be a 1:48 scale replica of the Parthenon. You’ll regret it after a flock of purple martins are driven out by a rogue band of Ottomans. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ve never been to Santorini, but you think one drive through Alys Beach in SoWal is basically the same thing. You’ll affix a “30A” sticker to your SUV and pack your Yeti cooler full of ice-cold Ouzo. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll lock arms with a band of brothers and sisters for several hours of traditional Greek dancing. The next day, the lower half of your body will be sore and exhausted, while the upper half is just fine. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll add a Grecian flair to your cooking by wrapping everything in grape leaves. Your twist on tamales will be poorly received, but your grape leaf-wrapped grape leaves will be shared at least three times on Pinterest. LEO (7/23-8/22) — In the great tradition of Cicero, you’ll climb a soapbox in the public square and deliver one of the most endearing oratories of modern time: “Greek fries are the same thing as French fries, except with one or two additional spices.” VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — To compete with Greek Fest, you’ll launch Turk Fest on the opposite end of the block. Billed as the world’s only celebration of Donald Faison’s character from “Scrubs,” those of Turkish descent will leave in disappointment.

O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE BOOZIE Needtobreathe in that cool fall air! BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Y ’all it’s finally kinda fall! I mean, these lows at night are amazing, I almost need to get my blankets out, and the days aren’t so bad either. Come on, sweater weather, I am ready and I know I’m not the only one, because a spy said she saw a girl wearing a fleece jacket, leggings and Ugg boots (and this was before this recent cold front came through). I’m sure she was about to order something containing pumpkin spice, but hey, I can’t blame her! That stuff is good, almost as good as this week’s gossip. Enjoy! tures with everyone. One girl told him, “Bear, I’m a millennial, I need to take a selfie with you!” He started laughing and said, “Of course!” Meanwhile, around the corner at Soul Kitchen, Breaking Benjamin was rocking the building! Lead singer Benjamin Burnley made a comment about how hot he was (temperature wise), and a crowd member screamed, “Welcome to Mobile!” He requested some extra fans because he was sweating up a storm. Can’t blame him, it’s either hot here or raining. That was a Wednesday for the books! All the feels Bras for a Cause What makes hump day better? How about a Needtobreathe concert? Perfect mix, if you ask me. Last Wednesday, Oct 11, Needtobreathe played for a sold-out crowd at the Saenger Theatre. Boozie had prior plans, but not to worry, I had a few spies in attendance that gave me all the scoop. One of the first things my spies noticed was the age range of people attending the concert. She said she saw people that were very young, middle school/high school age to people that would have grown children. But that’s the cool thing about music, it brings people together. Boozie is pretty sure everyone in attendance will agree Needtobreathe put on one heck of a show! One of my spies said she danced and sang the whole night and nothing could have taken the smile off her face, she said she was fangirling so hard the whole time! She wasn’t the only one either. Needtobreathe had everyone in the Saenger moving and grooving! They played old stuff, new stuff and acoustic stuff. When I asked my spies to name their favorite songs, I got a few answers. One said they loved “Brother,” another said “Washed by the Water” without the band was amazing and another said their cover of “Stand by Me.” Sounds like they were all great! A younger spy said it was the best concert of her life. Her favorite moment was being frontrow and getting to touch guitarist Bear Rinehart! Another spy’s favorite moment was getting to meet Bear! How’d she pull that off? She said they tried to convince security that they had backstage passes but he wasn’t buying it. They asked nicely and he still said no, but told them the tour bus was out back and they might could catch them there. She said out back was a semi-big group of people waiting around. Then Bear came out and was so nice and signed autographs and took pic- F U T U R E S H O C K 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 Bras for a Cause was back last Thursday night! Like years past, this is a fun event that grabs everyone’s attention. Hello, men modeling bras while raising money for breast cancer, it doesn’t get much better! Not to mention all the money raised stays local. Bras for a Cause partnered with USA Mitchell Cancer institute and their patient assistance fund. Boozie is told that as the models got ready for their runway show, most were drinking Michelob Ultra. I guess they were watching their figures? Then right before the show got started you could hear them chanting “boobies”! Ha! With 20 bras being modeled and up for auction it’s no wonder they raised $30,000 last year! Boozie had a few favorites, okay, a lot of favorites, but these were my top picks: A bra that was eyes with big, full lashes. An Irish-themed bra — the guy modeling it wore an Irish hat and might have even been of Irish descent! Wonder Woman was another good bra, with so much detail — I loved the gold on the straps. One bra was baseball themed, it had second base on one side and the other was a bejeweled baseball. There was another that was a pastel blue and covered in pastel candies, I felt like Katy Perry would have wanted that one if she’d been there! But Boozie’s favorite was the football bra! This thing had a football over each cup, then had red feathers around the footballs, as well as white fringe and lights! Yes, lights! I hope I see a crazy Alabama fan rocking that bra soon! As if the bras weren’t enough, the guys also put on a show by dancing around! Boozie is going to assume a few of those were their significant others. I can’t wait to see what the group comes up with for next year! Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ bra lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!