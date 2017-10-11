Lagniappe: Oct 5 - Oct 11, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7

GOING POSTAL LESSONS LEARNED FROM MOBILE BALLET ONE MORE LEGACY: CURB APPEAL Editor: I must comment on the article concerning the lawsuit brought against individual members of the board and Mobile Ballet Inc. While not a plaintiff, I am both a former longtime employee and former Mobile Ballet board member, and agree with the efforts of the plaintiffs (at the time of the suit, two board members and a former board member). It must be noted that the portion of the suit against individual board members and the development director of Mobile Ballet was dismissed solely because the judge decided that the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the suit — not because the concerns raised in the suit did not have merit. Details of the lawsuit can be found online, for those who are interested. Two other board members and I resigned in late April of this year, with another like-minded member rotating off shortly thereafter. It was a painful and most difficult decision, as my family and I had spent nearly 30 years involved with the organization in various capacities. Our two daughters were longtime students and company members under Winthrop Corey. My husband voiced introductions for Mobile Ballet performances and emceed the Nutcracker Charity Ball. I co-chaired the ball its first six years, was president of the volunteer organization and was the first development director. For the last five years, I served as a member of the board. Having been trained in both development and nonprofit board practices, and having served as president of another local organization, I could no longer give assent to the decisions and actions of the majority of the board. I am appalled at the spurious and patently untrue allegations made about Pamela Thompson, a highly respected and beloved icon at Mobile Ballet for many years. She and Ray Thompson are two of the finest people I know, and the accusation that the suit was brought to benefit her and the new Classical Ballet of Mobile is as ugly and false a statement as I have ever heard. The truth — easily confirmed by parents of former Mobile Ballet students — is that many parents could no longer countenance the actions of Mobile Ballet. Classical Ballet of Mobile emerged out of their desire for their children to enjoy ballet training in a positive, nurturing, principled atmosphere. CBM originated with the parents themselves, and not Mrs. Thompson, who was wary of taking on such an enormous task. Numerous student registrations and significant donations have affirmed the decision to form the school. The lessons learned as a result of this unpleasant situation, as I see it, should be thus: Discern and follow a planning process involving your stakeholders, be inclusive in decision-making and, above all, treat employees — especially long time employees — with the respect due their long tenure. Editor: Today, Saturday, Sept 16, my husband and I had to drive all the way to Fairhope to find a bench in the shade where we could enjoy a view of the bay. We just wanted to get away to be able to talk over some decisions we had to make. Now I am reading Lagniappe (“Some legacy building ideas for Stimpson,” Sept. 14-20) and finding out there is a beautiful piece of land on Brookley where we could have gone in just a few minutes had our city had the vision it claims it has! Downtown is looking better all the time, but a park on the bay would be a jewel this city could really benefit from. Why have I never heard of this before? Great idea! I agree with you about the litter. But I also have my bone to pick with the city when it comes to what would make Mobile more attractive: Curb appeal. Many businesses and homeowners fail to keep the grass edged on their street curbs. Just that little job done makes a huge difference in the appearance of a city. I think there should be a fine given for not edging the curb in front of your house or place of business. The fine could be used to hire extra city workers to do the job for the owners who won’t, or can’t, do it themselves. Also, I have a question. I voted Republican in the primary, but now want to vote for Doug Jones in November. Am I not allowed to do so? I remember reading something about that … Makes me wish I had not voted at all! I love reading Lagniappe. Thanks for printing the truth. Where else would I get that? Certainly not the Press-Register! Marie S. Grip Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Barbara A. Jordan Mobile Editor’s note: As a result of legislation passed in the 2017 Session of the Alabama State Legislature sponsored by Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn and Rep. Arnold Mooney of Indian Springs, voters in primary runoff elections are only able to cast a ballot for the party they selected in the primary (i.e., no “crossover” voting). However, voters in general elections are able to vote for the party or candidate of their choice.

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Taxing situation BALDWIN ASKING VOTERS TO RENEW 1 MILL TAX FOR SCHOOLS BY JOHN MULLEN B aldwin County is allowing a 1 mill property tax to expire as of Oct. 1, but has hopes of replacing it with a more voter-friendly version in a Dec. 12 special election. The Baldwin County Board of Education stands to lose more than $4 million if the tax is not renewed by voters. On Tuesday, the commission voted to authorize the election, which will be placed on the same ballot with the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore. The current 1 mill tax requiring 60 percent approval was first passed in March 1988 and expired at the end of fiscal year 2016-17. By allowing it to expire, the county can ask voters to replace it with a 1 mill tax under a different amendment to the Alabama Constitution, which requires only a simple majority. “It’s my understanding under section 269, which was referenced in the board’s resolution, that required a 60 percent approval,” County Attorney David Connor said. “In the resolution they’ve asked us to adopt, they’ve asked that the County Commission adopt and authorize the election under amendment 202, but that provision only requires a majority vote of a qualified county election to pass that legislation. That’s what they asked us to operate under. That particular statute authorizes up to 5 mills and they are only asking for one.” A total of 12 mills is collected in Baldwin County to fund the school system after the 1 mill expired after Sept. 30, according to county records. One mill in Baldwin County is worth approximately $4.3 million. “The board asked two dates for the County Commission to consider, Dec. 12 to avoid a one-year lapse in funding,” school board spokesman Terry Wilhite said. “The 1 mill levy, which expired Sept. 30, is collected one year in arrears, so fiscal year 2018 is the last year to collect the proceeds unless voter action is taken before February 2018.” The base rate in the county is 28 mills for every property, with 9.5 mills going to the county, 6.5 mills going to the state and 12 mills allocated to the schools. In Baldwin County 5 mills is for the general fund, 2.5 mills is for roads and bridges, 1.5 for volunteer fire departments and .5 for the health department. The state’s breakdown is 2.5 mills for the general fund, 3 mills for schools and 1 mill for soldiers’ relief. Each municipality in the county also charges local property taxes ranging from 15 mills in Fairhope and Daphne, 14.5 mills in Bay Minette and 10 mills in Silverhill — the highest four. The rest of the cities collect between 8 and 4 mills. The school board also receives a little more than 2.5 percent of sales taxes collected in the county. The commission voted in February to make a one-cent sales tax permanent to spark the school board’s pay-as-you-go building initiative. BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Taking care of business FAIRHOPE, COUNTY JOIN PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTREPRENEURIAL HUB BY JOHN MULLEN T he city is pursuing $20,000 in grant money to help start a business incubator in Fairhope with the assistance of the University of Alabama, the Baldwin Economic Development Alliance and BBVA Compass Bank. “We will be the first location in the state for their Technology Village program,” BEDA Director Lee Lawson told the City Council last month. “This program was launched in South Carolina by Clemson University. It went out to nonuniversity smaller areas within South Carolina and gave them the full resources of a four-year research university to create an entrepreneurial development center. “That’s exactly what the University of Alabama is proposing with this initiative in Fairhope and for this organization.” The Fairhope City Council authorized Mayor Karin Wilson to send a letter asking for three separate grants from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority to get the program up and running. Wilson said the program will be able to link with another already aimed at small businesses in Fairhope. “One of the ideas I’d love to tie in is the fact that Fairhope Local was started for independent businesses, really, entrepreneurs,” Wilson said. “I do think the marriage of the two would be great.” The program will be administered with the help of BEDA’s Baldwin Community and Economic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Lawson said. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 “The reason we’ll use the (c)(3) arm is because that opens us up for future grant funding for this endeavor,” Lawson said. “It also allows us to partner with the university a little more cleanly and their funding streams potentially in the future. The university harnesses grant dollars that will be eligible for a [501](c)(3) rather than for a [501](c)(6).” Lawson said the University of Alabama’s choice of Fairhope for the first town in the program was worked out over several months. “We’re excited about that, we’re excited about partnering with the city,” Lawson said. “You know, based on talking with constituents, this is a city of entrepreneurs and we have an entrepreneurial spirit. What we do need to do is enhance our entrepreneurial culture. UA can help us with that, they can help us with the resources to then grow that culture, but on a technological base. “It is to give us the full resources of the University of Alabama to then back us and help us develop and launch an entrepreneurial hub.” Lawson said recruiting has already begun to attract start-ups and people wanting to start a company in the center. BBVA Compass is providing the office space for the program. Another first step is finding a director. “We’ll hire a director that has experience in leading and guiding entrepreneurs and finding capital in getting these businesses commercialized,” Lawson said. “We believe that there is opportunity here and this can be a really special thing for Fairhope.”

BAYBRIEF | COURTS ‘Fool for a client’ CONVICTED MURDERER TO REPRESENT HIMSELF AT RETRIAL BY JASON JOHNSON A Mobile County man sentenced to death for capital murder plans to represent himself at a retrial next year after an appellate court overturned his conviction in 2016 because prosecutors improperly introduced evidence at his initial trial. Derek Tyler Horton was 18 when he was arrested for the 2010 murder of Jeanette Romprey, a 59-year-old Grand Bay resident whose body was found in her burned trailer home with two gunshot wounds to the head. Indicating a robbery, several items from inside Romprey’s home were scattered at the edge of a nearby lake and her car was missing. The same day Horton was found walking along Interstate 65 not far from the Brewton exit where Romprey’s missing PT Cruiser was eventually located. Horton quickly became the prime suspect in the South Mobile County murder and, after a trial, was found guilty and recommended for the death penalty by a unanimous jury in 2012. That’s when the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) got involved. A nonprofit organization, EJI provides legal representation to defendants believed to have been denied a fair trial. After reviewing Horton’s case, EJI filed an appeal based on some of the evidence presented at trial. Specifically challenged were disclosures that Horton had been investigated for an alleged domestic assault on his mother as well as testimony from his girlfriend, who told jurors he’d violently assaulted her and used cocaine in the past. Prosecutors also presented additional testimony suggesting Horton used marijuana and sold drugs. According to EJI, introducing those types of “collateral bad acts” is prohibited in criminal trials to prevent “convictions based on a jury’s belief that the defendant is a ‘bad’ person’ or ‘prone to commit criminal acts.’” The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals agreed that the introduction of those “collateral acts” was prejudicial to Horton and likely contributed to the jury’s decision to convict and sentence him to death. In a unanimous opinion last March, Judge J. Elizabeth Kellum wrote that the evidence presented against Horton at trial “was not ironclad, or even overwhelming.” Arguably, the most compelling pieces of physical evidence were Horton’s palm print and DNA, which were recovered from Romprey’s car. However, prosecutors produced no witnesses or direct evidence placing Horton at Romprey’s home at the time of her murder, and his fingerprints weren’t detected on a number of items found near her vehicle, including the murder weapon. “To buttress its weak case, the state presented substantial evidence regarding multiple collateral crimes and acts that, as already noted, painted Horton as a drug-using, drug-dealing, violent criminal,” Kellum wrote. “The state then emphasized some of that evidence during opening statements and closing arguments, even arguing that Horton’s strange behavior was ‘not unusual for criminals.’” The court concluded there was “no doubt” the improper admission of those collateral acts had “an almost irreversible impact on the minds of the jurors,” distracting them from facts presented during the trial and most likely tainting their impression of Horton. EJI, which takes a heightened interest in death penalty cases, posted a press release announcing its successful appeal of Horton’s conviction in March 2016, but that’s about all the organization did for Horton. Emails asking EJI about its involvement with clients following an overturned conviction did not receive an immediate response. Headed for a second capital murder trial in 2018, Horton appears to literally be on his own after telling the court at the status hearing last week he intends to act as his own attorney at trial — something Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter strongly and repeatedly advised against. Horton told Youngpeter he’d discussed the pros and cons of self-representation with Carlos Edward Kennedy, whose 2013 conviction and death sentence for sexually assaulting and beating a Mobile woman to death with a clawhammer was overturned because he initially was prevented from acting as his own attorney. At a retrial last year, Kennedy — acting as his own attorney — called no witnesses, presented no evidence and spoke only a few times to say “yes, sir” and “no, sir.” He was convicted of capital murder a second time, but avoided the death penalty. Kennedy was also charged with indecent exposure after exposing his genitals to a female corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail after he’d been transferred there for his retrial. Addressing the court, Horton said he’d discussed self-representation with Kennedy, though he didn’t specify how that communication took place. He said Kennedy was provided a thumb drive containing all the court files from his case so he could prepare — something retired prosecutor Jo Beth Murphree agreed to do for Horton as well. Though Horton has no legal experience, Youngpeter determined after a brief evaluation that he was competent and familiar enough with his case and appeal to represent himself going forward. Youngpeter also denied Horton’s request for bond so he could prepare his defense. Murphree is retired from the Mobile County District Attorney’s office but still takes on cases to assist the office from time to time. While she was the lead prosecutor in Horton’s original trial, she said that wasn’t a motivating factor for taking on his retrial as much as it just made sense. Calls to District Attorney Ashley Rich seeking comment about the state’s second attempt to convict Horton weren’t immediately returned, though Youngpeter indicated during last week’s hearing that prosecutors would again seek the death penalty if Horton is convicted in April. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Remembering the fallen MOBILE’S MEMORIAL PARK GIVEN SPECIAL RECOGNITION BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe This marble WWI memorial at Memorial Park in midtown will be restored if $700,000 in funding is secured. F ollowing World War I, a group of Mobile women needed $20,000 for a memorial to honor locals who had been killed. They struggled to find funding. “They did bake sales and anything they could think of,” said Cammie Israel, president of Stewards of Memorial Park. “It had taken longer than they thought.” Architect George B. Rogers helped. He got the marble donated out of Sylacauga and eventually designed the memorial that was dedicated in 1926. The monument is now the cornerstone of Memorial Park, behind the iconic can- non at the junction of Government Street and Airport Boulevard in Midtown. “It’s a really good space for Mobile,” Israel said. “Over 17,000 cars go by every day.” The bake sales are gone, but the struggle to find funding for the park and monument continues, Israel said. “It has been invisible,” Israel said of the monument. “It made me sad to think about all these women had done. We owe it to these women to do something with this park.” The task may be slightly easier now as the World War I Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, in partnership with The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, announced the park is one of the first 50 memorials officially designated as a WWI Centennial Memorial, according to a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. The 100 Cities/100 Memorials organization was created to help draw attention to WWI memorials across the United States, enabling the whole country to take part in the WWI Centennial Commemoration. The special recognition gives Israel’s group $2,000 in matching funds to go toward a larger master plan for the park, which they hope can be completed by November 2018, Israel said. The group applied for the grant in the spring more for the recognition, because it didn’t provide a lot of money, Israel said. “Hopefully, it’ll open up other doors,” she said. The group needs a total of $700,000 to complete the master plan to improve the fountain and add lighting, as well as improve the lighting and landscaping already in place. Israel said the group has raised just over $182,000 to date. “Hopefully down the road we can put a monument at the other end [of the park] to make it a park for all veterans of all wars,” she said. “We want to make a place where people can go to find some peace.” In addition to the federal recognition, the city plans to contribute $19,000 in District 2 capital improvement funds for the rehabilitation of the monument itself. The restoration includes repairing the broken and loose marble slabs, replacing grout in all the seams between the stones and removing the dirt and stains acquired over time. “The official WWI designation honors all of the men and women who served our country during the Great War,” Stimpson said in a statement. “It’s important that we continue to uphold their legacy and remember their contributions to our country. I am thankful for the Stewards of Memorial Park, who are committed to revitalizing this historic landmark.” BAYBRIEF | MOBILE In the black MOBILE CITY COUNCIL PASSES 2018 BUDGET WITH SEVERAL BONUSES ADDED T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile City Council voted unanimously Friday to pass the city’s $252 million budget, adding in bonuses for certain employees and retirees. Councilors also delayed until next month a vote on a resolution that would add longevity pay for Mobile firefighters. The move comes after weeks of debate on the budgets. The council and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office were able to find consensus and pass the documents during a special called meeting before the end of the fiscal year, which was Oct. 1. The council voted unanimously on a series of changes made by Councilman John Williams that would benefit the city’s Retirement Systems of Alabama retirees as well as retirees from the Mobile Police and Firefighters Pension Board. The funds for the bonuses will come from $760,000 taken from the city’s economic development incentives line item. The changes would give the RSA retirees a bonus of less than $300, based on a formula mandated by state law, Williams said. Police and Mobile department retirees receiving less than a $45,000 pension will now see a bonus of $500. The council also unanimously approved an amendment introduced by Councilman Levon Manzie that would give a $400 bonus to the 1,328 city employees making less than $45,000 per year. The funds for that bonus will be paid with $580,000 from the economic development incentives line item. In all, the three bonuses will rely on more than $1.3 million in money previously designated for economic incentives typically used to lure industry and jobs into the city. The moves cut the $2.5 million in budgeted incentives in half, but Stimpson said it’s too early to tell whether that will impact city plans going forward. Manzie had for weeks asked if the money for the bonuses could come from the new budget line item for GulfQuest. The Stimpson administration had repeatedly said that was a non-starter because it was too risky to cut more from the museum, given that more than $27 million in federal funds were sunk into the project years ago. As it stands, the city cut GulfQuest to bare bones, from 42 employees when it was run by the nonprofit board to now just eight city employees. Administration officials said further cuts to personnel could result in having to pay back the federal grant money. The council also approved a change that would take $55,000 from the city hall overhead line item and give it to the city clerk’s office to hire another position, Williams said. Councilman Joel Daves was the lone dissenting vote on this amendment. “By opposing this amendment I am not saying I don’t appreciate city clerk’s employees,” he said. “I oppose it because we have asked every department to do more with less and we should consider doing the same.” Councilman C.J. Small said Daves’ statement was not true. Small said the administration’s line item budget increased compared to last year. Small added that the clerk’s office reaches every citizen in Mobile and needed to be 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 supported. Stimpson’s proposal cut departmental spending by $3 million compared to the 2017 adopted budget. However, the 2018 spending plan shows an increase when compared to 2017 actuals. The departmental totals run about $167 million in the 2018 budget, while projected 2017 actuals show departmental spending at roughly $161 million. The 2017 adopted budget had department spending at roughly $170 million. The mayor’s communications department saw an increase from 2017 actuals of $511,000 to 2018 projections of $692,720. The reason for this is two employees have been added to the department, Anitra Henderson and Ryan Flynn. The public safety administration line item also saw a jump in the 2018 budget. Funding in the department increased from $177,426 in the 2017 adopted budget to $255,213. The main reason for this is Public Safety Director James Barber — formerly the city’s police chief — is taking home a $150,000 salary while the former director, Rich Landolt, received just $118,000. Daves countered by saying the efficiencies in the departments is what has allowed the city much-needed budget flexibility to allow for the longevity pay increases, bonuses and funding for the capital improvement plan. Councilman Fred Richardson had a much simpler stance on why the city was experiencing fiscal success: The council-approved sales tax increase, which increased the amount spent on items purchased in the city by one cent, raising the city’s total sales tax rate to 10 percent. “If we had not passed the penny, we’d be broke,” Richardson said. The City Council delayed until Oct. 24 a vote on longevity raises for firefighters. The longevity raises are expected to pass then and would go into effect in April. The raises would amount to a 2.5 percent raise for every five years of service up to 20 years. The longevity pay for firefighters would raise the unfunded liability in the pension program by $5 million over the next five years, or $1 million per year, Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said. Despite the delay, the council’s move to add longevity pay to the 2018 budget was met with appreciation from members of the Mobile Firefighters Association. MFA Vice President Tony McCarron said the entire city won by adding the step raises into the budget. “The reason we won collectively as a city is because we had a mayor who was willing to sit down with us and talk,” he said. “The City Council was willing to support us. We want you to know how much we appreciate you.” MFA supported each incumbent in the Aug. 22 municipal elections.

BAYBRIEF | COURTS ‘Genuine questions’ ALABAMA SUPREME COURT RULES POARCH CREEK INDIANS CAN BE SUED BY JASON JOHNSON T he Alabama Supreme Court last week issued rulings in three civil cases involving the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and its business enterprises, concluding that the tribe, despite having sovereign immunity, can be sued civilly if an injured party has no other option for relief. In one of the cases, justices also acknowledged “genuine questions” about the validity of PCI’s federally recognized trust lands in the wake of a 2009 ruling of the United States Supreme Court. Each of the cases challenged PCI’s right to invoke sovereign immunity, which — in a legal context — means the tribe and business arms are treated as a sovereign state or nation and, thus, can’t be sued in state or federal court. All three of the cases were originally dismissed on the grounds of sovereign immunity. According to PCI’s own attorneys, tribal sovereign immunity is “extremely broad,” and applies whether the conduct in question “occurred on or off of the tribe’s reservation lands.” Residents in Foley got a crash course in sovereignty earlier this year after suing the Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), which oversaw development of the OWA amusement park. Attorney Jack “Trip” Smalley III, who represented the homeowners, told Lagniappe the only way his clients could proceed with any legal claim against CIEDA would be through the “tribal court” system in Atmore. Prior to the rulings last week, Smalley said the same would likely be true for anyone attempting to sue OWA or its operators in the future. Of the lawsuits the court ruled on last week, two involved alcohol — one filed by the family of a man who died from injuries sustained in an auto accident after drinking at Wind Creek Casino, and a second by a couple injured in an accident caused by an intoxicated PCI employee with a history of alcoholism treatment. Penned by Justice Glenn Murdock, a majority opinion in the former case discusses several previous federal decisions about the sovereign immunity enjoyed by recognized Indian tribes — a number of which have questioned how tribal immunity should be applied given the growth of commercial activity among tribes in recent decades. Despite those concerns over tribal immunity, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently deferred to Congress to alleviate them — a doctrine Murdock’s opinion makes note of but does not appear to adhere to in the recent PCI cases. Instead, “in the interest of justice,” the court declined to extend immunity in both alcohol-related cases because Indian tribes are required to follow state laws governing alcohol sales, and because — if the lawsuits weren’t allowed to move forward in state court — the plaintiffs would have “no other avenue for relief.” Notably, all three cases reviewed used an argument similar to one Alabama raised in a 2011 lawsuit that unsuccessfully attempted to enforce state gambling laws on federal trust lands housing PCI’s gaming operations. At the time, Attorney General Luther Strange argued the lands weren’t properly taken into trust by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which is necessary to declare them as “Indian lands” and gain exemption from Alabama’s prohibitive gambling laws. The argument relies entirely on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2009 ruling in Carcieri v. Salazar, which concluded the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 only authorized the Interior Secretary to take lands into trust for tribes under federal jurisdiction at that time. Alabama claimed the ruling meant the secretary of the interior wasn’t authorized to take lands into trust for PCI because it wasn’t federally recognized until 1984. The Carcieri case started as a challenge under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) to a decision made by an administrative department, which has a six-year statute of limitations. Ultimately, a federal appeals court concluded that in order to challenge the validity of PCI’s land holdings the state needed to have done so within that six-year timeframe as well. While the recent state cases raised similar arguments, Alabama’s high court only discussed the Carcieri case in its ruling on a lawsuit filed by Jerry Rape, who claimed he was denied $1.4 million he won playing electronic bingo at a PCI casino. The tribe argued Rape’s challenge should have been thrown out for the same reasons the state’s was, but the court disagreed. Unlike the state, Murdock wrote that Rape didn’t know PCI was having lands taken into trust in the 1980s and would have had no reason to raise an APA challenge if he had. While the court upheld a Montgomery County judge’s decision to dismiss Rape’s case on the grounds of sovereign immunity, it acknowledged that there have been some “genuine questions” raised about PCI’s trust lands because of the Carcieri ruling. Murdock noted in its own application for federal recognition that PCI acknowledged having “no formal political organization” in the 19th century nor in much of the 20th century. Based on that, he said it’s difficult to see how a tribe existed that was ‘under federal jurisdiction’ in 1934. Ultimately, the court upheld the dismissal because it saw no way for Rape to prevail in arguing that PCI lacked sovereign immunity to shield it from his lawsuit. “Were we to conclude that the lands on which the wrongs occurred were not properly taken into trust and therefore were not properly considered ‘Indian country,’ this would mean that those lands remain fully within the political jurisdiction of the state,” Murdock wrote. “The activity out of which Rape’s claim arose, however, was gambling, and if it occurred on land within the regulatory and adjudicative jurisdiction of the state of Alabama, that activity was illegal.” While PCI has publicly maintained its gaming facilities are on properties “properly considered Indian lands,” the tribe has also spent well over $1 million in the past three years lobbying in support of legislation that would “reaffirm” that fact. Attorney Brian Murphy represented the plaintiff in one of the alcohol-related cases against PCI, and while the tribe could appeal last week’s outcome to the U.S Supreme Court, Murphy said the uncertainty created by the Carcieri ruling would likely remain. “The court did not rely on Carcieri in reaching its decision,” Murphy said. “Instead, [it] concluded that the concept of tribal immunity only arose as a result of a few misinterpreted court opinions from many years ago, none of which offered any substantive basis to support such immunity.” Calls to PCI seeking comment on the recent court rulings were not returned. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The epilogue ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM going to jail? YOU’RE the one who should be in jail! I could’ve put your skinny, Celine Dion-covered ass in prison for all the things you did trying to hide your affair!” Luther shouted. “You sent armed men to a state employee’s home to try to get the tape your wife recorded! You used a state-owned helicopter to fly your wallet around! You paid your girlfriend hundreds of thousands from a secret fund and gave her husband a $100,000-a-year job he wasn’t even qualified for! You should be UNDER the jail.” Bentley patted Luther on his shoulder in a grandfatherly way. “Well, Big Luther, you had your chance — I mean you were the attorney general after all — but you wanted me to make you a senator … so I did. It’s not my fault you couldn’t win your election, and if Marshall loses, that’s his problem too. But I will say it has been nice doing business with you boys. Things worked out pretty well for the ol’ Luv Guv. “Speaking of love, the girls will be here shortly,” Bentley said. “You can stick around if you want. We usually like to hot tub in the buff, but I’m sure I can find an old pair of my swim trunks around here if you’re shy. These girls are a lot of fun, but just remember the pretty one is mine!” Luther shuddered for several different reasons even as the reason for his downfall became clear. He turned, opened the door and walked out with Bentley laughingly calling after him, “Good night, Luther. Watch out for those political winds, big boy!” THEGADFLY 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 become fabulously wealthy. “Bob, I’m real sorry about your love life, but that’s not making me feel much better about getting booted out of my U.S. Senate seat by that lunatic Roy Moore. I just don’t know how this happened. The political winds in this country right now are very hard to navigate and hard to understand,” Luther said, repeating a lame line he’d given reporters a few hours earlier. “This means no more Fox News shows. It means no more hanging out with Mitch McConnell. Hell, Shelby had already started teaching me how to get buildings named after myself. It’s all gone now! Gone! I’ve been working for years to make people think I’m more than just a slimy lobbyist-turnedpolitico who can’t wait to roll around in the Washington muck, and now there’s no rolling! There’s no muck! I’m a pig without a trough, Bob!” “Relax, Luther, relax, it’s all going to be OK,” Bentley said, smiling. “Remind me to write you a prescription for some Valium before you leave. I hate seeing you so overwrought. You just have to look on the bright side of things. For example, Sam McLure, who’s running against Marshall for AG, says he’s going to investigate you if he wins. Now THAT’S something to worry about. I’d imagine going to jail is a lot worse than not getting to talk to Tucker Carlson. Hahaha!” A bright red rage came over Luther. “Are you honestly talking about ME Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen T he once-towering figure seemed diminished a bit as he shuffled through the front door of the Luv Guv’s new bachelor pad. In a postelection stupor he’d wandered the streets, kicking rocks and bottles while searching for answers to how he’d managed to lose the very seat he coveted more than anything. Almost subconsciously, he found himself at Robert Bentley’s door, knocking and then being invited inside, driven by a strange hope the exgovernor might somehow be able to help him. It felt oh so familiar. “Well, Big Luther! What brings you to my humble abode?” Bentley said, grinning. “I figured you’d still be celebrating your ‘huge victory!’ Hahaha! Just kidding, big boy. I know how it feels to lose office. It’s a bummer. I mean, one minute you’ve got all that power there in your hands, holding it, squeezing it like a big, firm set of … well … you know what it feels like. Best remedy for a political butt kicking is a frozen virgin margarita. I was just about to fire up the ol’ blender, as a matter of fact — got a couple of honeys on the way over from the retirement home for a little hot tub par-tay. Do you take salt on the rim?” Luther flopped down in an inviting beanbag chair and stared at the lava lamp on a wooden table just below a huge poster of the Oak Ridge Boys, feeling more distraught than ever. A virgin margarita? How was that supposed to help? “I just don’t get it, Bob. What the hell happened?” Luther whined. “We had this whole thing set up perfectly. I kept the impeachment committee off your back. I’d get to be senator, you’d appoint Steve Marshall to my job and he’d let you skate without going to jail. Now I’m out of a job and Steve’s looking like he might get hammered in his election and you … well, I guess you’re doing OK.” “Ha, ha, ha … I suppose you could say I’m doing alright, Big Luther,” Bentley said across the counter in his tiny kitchen as he loaded up the blender with ice and margarita mix. “I don’t mean to say I didn’t take some lumps too! Worst of all I lost Rebekah in all of this foolishness, and that’s worth more than 10 governor’s offices. I mean, that woman was a tiger! Rrrrrowwww!! Oh Luther, I just felt so alive just knowing Wanda might be out there listening …” Bentley looked like he was going to cry, but hit the button on the blender, it roared to life and soon he was smiling and handing Big Luther a frozen margarita. “You have any tequila for this? I think I need a drink,” Luther said glumly. “Closest I’ve got is some cough syrup, but I don’t think it’d taste too good,” Bentley said. “Trust me, tequila is not the answer. Rebekah talked me into having a few ‘fully loaded’ margaritas when we were out seeing Celine Dion in Vegas and I woke up with a tattoo on my butt of me, Rebekah and Celine singing ‘My Heart Will Go On!’ while riding the Titanic! Hahahaha!! Really! Do you want to see it?” Luther made a sour face and waved his hand dismissively as he took his first sip of virgin margarita. “Not too bad,” he thought. “But that seems like a lifetime ago,” the Luv Guv sighed. Luther was getting irritated listening to Bentley talk like a 12-year-old boy after his first breakup. This was big time politics and he’d lost a chance to start thinking about himself as a statesman — maybe even as president, and to load up on all the sweetheart deals that make the U.S. Senate such a great place to THE CHEAPEST SOLUTION TO THE SEWAGE OVERFLOW PROBLEM.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA There are ways to prevent this ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM C olumbine. Aurora. Virginia Tech. Newtown. Orlando. And now Las Vegas. And this is just a partial list. Here we are again. Heartbroken, as we mourn together as a nation, hearing about a 20-year-old victim whose life was taken far too soon and a husband who lost his life shielding his wife. And on and on and on. ... Thoughts and prayers will be tweeted. Calls for gun control will be made by the Left. The Right will say it’s not the gun’s fault, it’s the crazy person’s fault or societal decay. Moderate, reasonable human beings will say fine, keep your handguns and hunting rifles but come on, guys, do people really need to have access to military-style weapons? We will debate this for a week or so. Friends will get in fights on Facebook and Twitter. Pundits will get in fights on cable news. Then another big news event will happen or the president will tweet something that gets everyone in an uproar and our attention will turn to something else. And absolutely nothing will happen. We will get focused on a bunch of other things. Then this will happen again. And I will just add another city to the list up top and then write the same exact sentences again. Same song, different verse. Death toll just keeps getting worse. Every time a tragedy like this happens, the satirical newspaper The Onion writes the same headline, “‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.” This time they added, “Americans hopeful this will be last mass shooting before they stop on their own for no reason.” This publication is supposed to make us laugh. But these particular headlines just make us shake our heads in frustration because we all know they are so tragically spot on. And I get it. It’s a complicated issue. Even if we try and legislate the heck out of this, it’s not going to prevent a really crazy, determined mass murderer from killing a bunch of folks some way. That is absolutely true. And we have to protect the Second Amendment rights of lawabiding citizens who want to own guns for selfprotection and/or hunting. But we also have to protect the rights of those law-abiding citizens who don’t want to get murdered while attending a Jason Aldean concert on a Sunday night. Yes, yes, yes. It’s complicated. But good God almighty, 59 dead sons and daughters, wives and husbands, and we’re just supposed to be like, “Oh well, I hope it doesn’t happen again.” You know, kind of exactly like we did after a bunch of first graders were slaughtered. No, this is America. We can do better. There are certainly things that can be done. No one needs to be able to be able to buy military-style weapons/ammunition that can shoot 59 people in a matter of minutes. I mean, what are you planning to do with that if not use it for mass murder? Don’t tell me deer, dear. My family hunts. I know what it takes to kill a deer. And those bump-stock devices that can convert semi-automatic weapons into automatic ones, like the ones used by the Las Vegas shooter, should be totally illegal. Why aren’t they already? These simple measures would not stop every shooting. No doubt. But if it would stop ONE, I’d be all for it. Hell, even if it just took the death toll from 60 to 30, I’d still be for it. You may say, but what if we have to defend ourselves one day when complete lawlessness occurs and there are folks out there who already possess these? Wouldn’t you want to be able to own one of these to protect yourself and your family? I’d say if that does ever happen, we have way bigger problems. (And I’ll admit you’re right and say I’m sorry and beg to live in your heavily armed compound and bum a few of your MREs.) There are ways to figure this out. We can’t just do nothing. We are better than this. Or are we? I really just don’t know. This country is so divided we can’t even sit down and talk about common sense solutions to anything anymore. And it’s both sides. It’s way too easy for our legislators to run back to the Left or to the Right and cater to their bases, the vocal minorities. Most Americans aren’t extremists. We just want problems addressed in thoughtful, meaningful ways. “Compromise” is not a potty word to most of us. Folks like Steve Bannon want to destroy the “establishment.” Lord knows, I get it. They don’t do anything but put out statements or videos about things they can’t get done, while expressing support of men you know in their heart of hearts they think are world-class snakes, crazies and/or idiots. Bravo! Job well done! But Bannon and his ilk want to throw grenades into the establishment like Roy Moore. People who they believe won’t follow the party line. I absolutely get trying to send change agents to Washington so that maybe things will actually, well, change. But extremists and lunatics aren’t the answer. To me, those folks have it easy. Just go up there and say no to everything and maybe throw in a few outrageous statements here and there for headlines. How does that make things any better? The real heroes are moderates, those who don’t always go along with their party when something really stupid is proposed and who don’t just say no to everything and play to their bases. These brave, reasonable, rare souls who are, you know, trying to actually get things done in a calm, methodical fashion get attacked by everyone. These days, it takes way more spine to say you would actually sit down with someone from the other side to work together (gasp!) than to just say how terrible they are. I have very little faith anything will get done in the wake of Las Vegas. I have very little faith anything will get done in Congress about any issue, really. Until the silent majority — rational, thoughtful Americans who just shake their heads in disbelief and disgust but say nothing — stand up together and say, “Enough is enough, we too are tired of career politicians whose only goal is to keep their jobs, but sending zealots and crazy people up there isn’t the answer either.” Until then, nothing will change. Chaos will continue or get worse. Nothing will get done in regard to health care, tax reform or gun control. Headlines in The Onion will go back to making us chuckle. Well, until they once again read, “‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this regularly happens.” And sadly they will. It’s as certain as taxes … and death. Lots of it. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT In search of Alabama’s forgotten man and woman BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T hroughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump paid homage to the forgotten man and woman. That was his focus — responding and speaking to the working-class and rural voters whose interests Washington had ignored for decades. In other words, while his opponent Hillary Clinton and her allies focused on transgender bathroom rights and the other small-ball politically correct minutiae, Trump argued for policies to improve lives of people neglected because of that kind of misplaced focus. It worked. Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio as the champion of the forgotten man. There is a similar phenomenon underway in Alabama. Alabama’s forgotten man is even more “forgotten” than the national version. These individuals have been ignored politically over the past 15 to 20 years, ostensibly since the state transitioned to one-party rule. Every national election year, the steel mill worker in Pennsylvania or the dairy farmer in Wisconsin are the voters a Republican or Democrat say they will “fight for” in Washington. For about six months to a year every four years, politicians shift their focus to that all-important corn farmer in Iowa as presidential candidates seek an edge in the Iowa caucuses. Similar to the national political stage — where every four years presidential candidates push their star power and resources to population centers as a way to gin up enthusiasm and votes — in last week’s Republican primary runoff for the United States Senate, incumbent Luther Strange’s campaign put its remaining firepower into winning in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas. Trump paid a visit to the Rocket City on Strange’s behalf the Friday before the election. In the days after that, Strange went all-in in Birmingham and its suburbs in Jefferson and Shelby counties. That constituted a late ground game of door-knocking and a visit from Vice President Mike Pence in the hopes of generating some enthusiasm. The Strange campaign hoped to run up the score, with the Birmingham vote believed to be enough to overcome Strange’s opponent, Roy Moore, who was strong everywhere else in the state. In the end, Strange did what he set out to do, which was win Jefferson, Shelby and Madison counties. His victories were not nearly enough. Aside from winning in Alabama’s other population centers, including Mobile and Baldwin counties, Moore owned the rural areas of Alabama. What was it that drew voters to Roy Moore in counties that are now just forgotten names on the roadmap — those towns you might stop in briefly on a drive up from Mobile to an Alabama game or to Montgomery for a school field trip? Why did Washington, Choctaw, Escambia and Butler county Republicans go for Moore? With no other race on the ballot, what was it about Moore that motivated voters in places far from Mobile, such as Marshall, Morgan and Lawrence counties, to get up and 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 out for Moore? Many will tell you it was Moore’s appeal to the evangelical voters. It was the snakecharmers and the teetotalers that saw Moore as a righteous figure because of his much-publicized stances on the Ten Commandments and samesex marriage. There is truth to some of that. In dry or partially dry counties with wet cities, Moore outmatched Strange by a 60-to-40 percent margin. Yes, unquestionably Moore emphasized religion in his campaign appearances. But there was a much deeper reason, beyond all the talk of praising our Lord and Savior, that Moore won these voters. Whether it was intentional or unintentional, Moore was able to connect to these people in the same way Trump was able to connect to his voters in last year’s national election. There was more to it than Moore being the most Trumplike in his behavior. When people looked at Luther Strange, they saw a guy who was not like them — a man who did not see or understand their issues. They saw a man who viewed a small town such as Georgiana as a place for a photo op in some hokey diner on the side of Interstate 65. Rural voters saw Moore differently. He drove his own pickup truck. He wasn’t afraid to wear a cowboy hat and boots. He went to go vote on horseback, for goodness’ sake. To be fair, not many rural Alabamians are traveling via horse to their polling precinct, but it was a stark contrast to Luther Strange. If you spent any time in Alabama, outside of the political bubble in the lead-up to the election, most people were not even aware there was an election underway. Sure, the aggressive advertising made it a little less of a secret, but for most the ads were just background noise. From the Flora-Bama all the way up to the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, politics was the farthest thing from most people’s minds, and last Tuesday’s 14 percent turnout rate proved it. When you dig a little deeper and find these off-the-highway places, you see that a lot of these voters just want their voices heard. They want to tell you how the changes in bank laws have made it much more difficult to run the family farm. They are star-struck by the presence of a local Mobile TV affiliate reporter and just want a selfie with him. They don’t like that they have to drive 30 minutes to get gasoline that wasn’t blended with ethanol for their outboard boat motor or some of their farm equipment. It wasn’t that Roy Moore did these things. However, when you put the candidates side by side, which of those two is going to be more likely to identify with those problems? The guy from Mountain Brook who was a D.C. lobbyist for a decade, or the Ten Commandments judge? A rural ground game strategy may not work for every election in Alabama, but a 67-county strategy versus a seven- or eight-county strategy is still a winning approach here. Many of us in politics are guilty of focusing on the big populations of the state. However, as we’ve seen, as Brewton and places like it go, so goes the rest of the state of Alabama.

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Choosing to cause chaos BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER R etired four-star Adm. James Stavridis — the longest-serving combatant commander in recent United States history, who also served as the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO and received the Navy League John Paul Jones Award for inspirational leadership, along with more than 50 U.S. and international medals and decorations including 28 from foreign nations — recently stated, “The job of a leader is to bring order out of chaos.” In other words, a real leader seeks to facilitate and bring stability and structure, not disorder and upheaval. If he or she does the latter, they’re failing at their job. As is now well known, in one of the most mystifying actions by a U.S. president in recent memory, while giving a speech in our home state to bolster support for Republican United States senatorial candidate Luther Strange, President Donald Trump set off a verbal bomb by addressing an issue totally unrelated to the event at hand. He stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a bitch off the field?’ He’s fired, he’s fired!!” He followed that with talk of the public adulation an owner would receive for carrying out such an act. That wasn’t the end. “Because you know today if you hit too hard —15 yards!” he exclaimed. “Throw him out of the game! They had that last week. I watched for a couple of minutes. Two guys, just really beautiful tackle. Boom, 15 yards! The referee gets on television, his wife is sitting at home, she’s so proud of him. They’re ruining the game! They’re ruining the game. That’s what they want to do. They want to hit! It is hurting the game.” In a speech meant to endorse and get out the vote for a candidate, Trump did exactly what Adm. Stavridis said a leader shouldn’t do: He created chaos. Like many people, I was stunned and taken aback that the president of the U.S. would refer to a fellow citizen as a “son of bitch” and imply that said citizen(s) were birthed by “bitches.” That in and of itself is astounding on its own, but the fact that he would use his words to ignite a cultural firestorm is even more incredible. Surely he had to understand the toxic effect his words would have and the serious discord they would create. In my Sept. 20 column I posed the question: “Why are we so often plagued with disunity rather than community?” Answering my own question, I stated, “I would submit the source of the problem is often found in those we choose to lead us. . . . We often elect and follow leaders that fan the flames of destructive difference and lead us to believe those that disagree with our side need to be vanquished and silenced, rather than understood and negotiated with. Instead of urging constructive difference that leads to dialogue and strengthens the bond of community, many leaders prefer the destructive difference that disintegrates community and erodes the humanity and dignity we all share.” Two days after that column appeared, President Trump engaged in immense destructive difference, fanning the flames of division and disorder. Our leader chose to create chaos. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Some have argued that politically it’s a smart move because the majority of Americans support his stance. That may be. But how often is a protest seen as favorable or approved by the majority? Normally protests are birthed because the majority has not seen an issue that’s being protested as one of vital concern and a minority feels it is. During the civil rights era, the majority of white Americans felt lunch counter “sit-ins,” “freedom rides,” marches and other forms of civil rights protests WERE NOT helpful and were counterproductive. After the 1963 March on Washington, South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond stated, “The Negroes in this country own more refrigerators and automobiles than they do in any other country.” Thurmond, along with the majority of white Americans, couldn’t understand why blacks were being ungrateful and not recognizing how good they had it in America. My point is that just because the majority feel a certain way about protests doesn’t mean the majority is right. I can totally understand President Trump or anyone saying they could not and would not kneel during the Pledge of Allegiance. I’m a former service member and law enforcement officer and know that I personally could not take a knee. But as I’ve listened to those who express their motivations for doing so, and how it has nothing to do with dishonoring the flag or service members, but is a peaceful, nonviolent way they can call attention to the plight of those in the communities they come from, I can understand and respect their decision. A few days ago, speaking to a veteran who had called in to his radio show, Nick Saban summed it up best: “I don’t think that what these people are doing is in any way, shape or form … meant to disrespect a veteran or somebody like yourself who has worked so hard, fought so hard, sacrificed so much for all of us to have the quality of life that we want to have. “But one of the things that you also fought for and made sacrifice for was that we all could have the freedom to have choice, in terms of what we believe, what we did and what we said. … I have my opinion, in terms of what I would do and how I would do it. “But I also respect individual differences that other people have, and I think they have the right to express those. Whether it’s our players or somebody else, whether I agree or disagree, I do think they have the right to do that.” Those are the words President Trump should have said. It’s the leader’s job to not cause chaos.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL New owners of Saramont Apartments plan upgrades BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM J ing at 61 St. Joseph St. in Mobile, for $2.35 million. Jill Meeks and Nathan Handmacher, leasing executives with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. • According to Leigh Dale Younce and Buff Teague of JLL, Wilmington, North Carolina-based franchise Clean Eatz has leased some 2,800 square feet of restaurant space at 7335 Airport Blvd. An end-of-the-year opening is planned. • Red or White Wine & Gourmet Center will occupy 2,852 square feet of waterfront space on the ground floor of Levin’s Bend, Suite D-128, at The Wharf with a targeted opening later this month. This will be the third location for Red or White in the coastal Alabama region, according to a news release, with existing sites in Mobile and Fairhope. The locally owned company features a wide variety of globally sourced retail wine selections, as well as a wine and tapas bar with an original menu and unique environment. Jeff Barnes, leasing broker with Stirling Properties, handled the lease transaction. Photo | LinkedIn ared Irby, president of Irby LLC, a Mobile-based real estate development and investment company, along with local investor Clark Kelly reported the acquisition of Saramont Apartments, a 46,800-square-foot, 64-unit apartment complex at 804 Highway 43 in Saraland, directly across the highway from the Alorica Saraland call center, a major area employer. The complex consists of 56 one-bedroom units and eight twobedrooms units. The purchase price exceeded $1 million. Buyers intend to extensively renovate the property over the next six months with capital investments expected to exceed $500,000. One upgrade under consideration is taking advantage of brand new wind mitigation discounts for property insurance offered under the Alabama Department of Insurance. The discounts may be attained by using construction standards that strengthen commercial and residential structures against hurricanes, straight-line winds and small tornadoes. “Currently the complex is only 60 percent occupied, but after renovations we plan to get the word out locally with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and grand reopening, as well as having our investment company directly manage the property. Saramont is one of the larger apartment complexes in that area,” Irby said. • Eagle Marine Contracting is leasing 2,500 square feet of office space located at 26374 Pollard Road, Suite B, in Daphne. Angie McArthur, leasing broker with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. • Per city records, plans are in place for the owners of Surf Style Shop, at 101 West Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores, to construct a new 10,600-square-foot retail store after leveling the existing structure. • Waterman-Smith I LLC has purchased the Wells Fargo Bank Building, a 64,026-square-foot, class A office build- Mobile Airport Authority hires Curry According to a news release, Chris Curry, director of aviation with Tallahassee International Airport, has accepted the job as executive director of the Mobile Airport Authority. He submitted his resignation letter to the city last week and plans to relocate to Mobile next month. Curry spent three years in Tallahassee and helped with the airport’s international designation effort, including a name change in 2015. He was credited with laying the groundwork at Tallahassee International for enhancing the airport’s reputation as a major airways business connector. During his tenure, the Florida airport’s economic impact reportedly increased by $55 million. Passenger use rose from 696,000 in 2013 to a projected 740,000 this year. Curry was Florida’s only African-American airport director Chris Curry and one of just nine at commercial service airports across the country. He previously served as executive director of the Collier County Airport Authority in Southwest Florida, which oversees three general aviation airports. Curry was offered an annual base salary of $225,000 in Mobile, which includes 10 percent increases and bonuses, according to the Mobile Airport Authority human resources department. In Tallahassee he earned substantially less at $158,000, according to reports. An Air Force veteran, the 53-year-old Curry managed a staff of 50 in Tallahassee and an annual budget of $11.5 million. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

CUISINE THE REVIEW Nourish Café helps you prepare for the holiday indulgences to come BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photos | Facebook I t’s a new month we are entering and October is sort of the gateway to my favorite time of year. The advent of cooler temperatures plays host to fairs and festivals, fall root vegetables and candied apples, the heart of football season and the end of having to cut the grass every single week. Before you know it we will be rotting our teeth with Halloween candy, but the whole routine is more of a prelude to my favorite month, November. October is slammed with birthdays and anniversaries in my family, some happy, some sad, but no matter what, this month ranks high on my list of special times of the year. As I get older, I think more often about how many Octobers and Novembers I will be afforded — 10, 20, 30 or 40. But no matter the cards I am dealt, I’ll pledge to do what I can to keep those numbers on the higher end of the spectrum. As spring with its sunshine is a rebirth for many, fall with its changing leaves is my renaissance season. While some of you scramble for a bikini body around April, I am currently working to make room for a Thanksgiving feast that is merely weeks away. My like-minded friends and I decided it was time to take a trip down to the Moorer YMCA at St. Michael and Water streets. No, we weren’t going there to work out. We were going there to eat. Taking the elevator to the second floor, Snake, Rob and I were eager to visit Nourish Café. Earning a reputation as something healthy with an ever-rotating menu, this lunch spot is a great place to go for those of you looking for something fresh, often raw and healthy. NOURISH CAFÉ 101 N. WATER ST. MOBILE 36602 251-458-8572 Nourish Café’s menu changes daily, but expect healthy options such as a grilled vegetable wrap on fresh sourdough flat bread or the super red slaw featuring red cabbage, raw beet, plum, chia, broccoli microgreens and toasted hemp seed. This Monday through Friday counter serves the men and women coming from their workouts from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., but also allows people like us in “business casual” who have zero intentions of hitting the gym before stuffing our faces. Not in these shoes, anyway. Don’t judge me and I won’t judge you, Captain Yoga Pants. On this particular day we were the first in line and had the place all to ourselves just before the regulars started filtering in. The menu is a collection of dry-erase boards nestled into old windowpanes hung on the wall. You grab a piece of paper and pencil and write your order legibly, then and turn it in to Manager/Creative Director/Chef Garrick Ogburn and the fun begins. On this day Snake was feeling the pull of the Chop Sides Combo (special pick three, $9). Broccoli and carrot slaw was fresh and crunchy. It didn’t miss being drenched in mayonnaise or vinegar and rather had a very light taste to the spoonful I was allotted. The kale and walnut pesto pasta salad also had a wonderful flavor standing in for basil and pine nuts. It wasn’t too oily of a sauce over the twisted pasta. Snake’s favorite, though, was the kale/cheddar quesadilla. What more can I say? The names of these dishes pretty much describe them all. The quesadilla was a light, crispy tortilla cut into wedges. We were off to a good start. Rob is a little crazy for chicken salad ($8). For someone who hates mayonnaise he sure does enjoy a lot of different dishes that require mayonnaise. Chef Garrick said chicken salad wasn’t really on the menu today but he had one last serving left. Rob took it. As 18 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 a wrap we can say it didn’t disappoint, and Rob devoured the entire thing. For a side, Mr. Holbert chose the Moroccan spice vegetable rice salad, a slight departure from the humdrum mixed grilled vegetables over rice. I believe of the three of us I was the wisest with my choices and settled down to a large plate of Hippy Ranch Chicken Wrap ($8). Two wheat tortillas were filled with much more than I should eat of chicken, kale, lettuce and roasted red onion. So what is so hippy about that? It’s got a “weed seed ranch” dressing made from hemp seeds. It won’t get you buzzed but it does make you want to come back for more. For a side I chose Quinoa Tabbouleh, which is highlighted by freshness. I also ordered a side of egg salad from the chop sides menu and never got it. I’m sort of glad I didn’t. There was no more room. For drinks we had canned La Croix sparkling water, which I doubled down on, and for dessert a handful of Smarties and a Bit O’ Honey. It was a pleasant lunch full of what I would consider very healthy food. There is a heavy use of kale in almost every section of the menu. The use of root vegetables such as carrots, sweet potatoes and beets is nice to see. But all in all, you have a splendid mix in a rotating menu viewable on Facebook daily that removes the lunchtime guilt. Nourish Café was a great way to start my fall season. Here’s to many more. Now let’s get healthy and indulge on Thanksgiving!

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH

Battle House hosts 'Sips and Smokes'

BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR

Great Chefs of Oakleigh sold out

The second annual Great Chefs of Oakleigh Food and Wine Festival, to be held Sunday, Oct. 8, has sold out. I hope you have a friend with spare tickets or you will miss out on great food from local cooks, wine pairings from Red or White, and draft and bottled beer from Griffith's and Callaghan's. The event is 4-7 p.m. You'd better get searching for those $30 tickets.

Gumbo Champion having holiday sale, classes

It's a great time to learn to make gumbo, and Gumbo Queen Bettie Champion is now teaching classes in pairs. If you don't have a friend interested in taking the class, she will gladly pair you with another. Furthermore, she's looking to open up freezer space with a holiday gumbo sale. For only $8 per pint, $16 per quart and $62 per gallon, you can have your party or dinner rocking with minimal effort. Call 251-458-1570 or email championbettie@hotmail.com for more information.

Photos | Courtesy

Ruby Slipper

Ruby Slipper Café coming to Mobile

New Orleans' Ruby Slipper Cafe, an award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, is opening its ninth location, at the Staples Pake building in downtown Mobile.

Let's face it. Scotch and cigars go together like greens and cornbread. If you're a fan of the spirit and the rich tobacco flavor that complements it, then get your tickets now for The Battle House's "Sips and Smokes" event. Saturday, Oct. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., the terrace garden rooftop will come to life as the Tinder Box joins forces with The Battle House Hotel to present five different single malt Scotch whiskies from the Macallan distillery — plus a cigar. The event is limited to 40 people. Tickets cost $42 per person and can be purchased at Royal Street Tavern, on the ground floor of The Battle House.

Midtown Smoothie King moving

Fans of smoothies will rejoice to know the Smoothie King at the loop will soon have new digs. Now located at 2029-D Airport Blvd. next to the UPS Store, Smoothie King will soon be just across the parking lot at the former Sugar Rush Donut building facing Mellow Mushroom. A spokesperson from Smoothie King said the opening date should be Oct. 19. Maybe they should keep both open and eventually put a Smoothie King inside of a Smoothie King. Everybody wins!

In spring 2018, Mobile will be getting its own Ruby Slipper Café at 100 N. Royal St. in the historic Staples-Pake building currently under renovation. After Orange Beach got theirs, I knew it was a matter of time before this small New Orleans chain found its way to the Azalea City. Get ready for some of the Crescent City's decadent breakfast dishes and wild cocktails. We're mature enough to have cocktails with breakfast foods, right? I thought so. This will be their ninth location overall and their second in Alabama.

Wine Fest Oct. 12

Catholic Social Services of Mobile is hosting Wine Fest at Cotton Hall, 911 Dauphin St., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Enjoy food and wine throughout the evening from Red or White, Old Shell Growlers, Noble South, Rooster's, Butch Cassidy's, Naman's Catering, Original Oyster House and Pizzeria Delphina. Single tickets cost $75 and are available at catholicsocialservicesmobile.com.

COVER STORY As Baykeeper’s lawsuit looms, cities around bay struggle with sewage BY GABRIEL TYNES, DALE LIESCH AND JASON JOHNSON M tial. But in a series of conversations over the past month, Baykeeper Executive Director Casi Callaway said more troubling are most utilities’ reporting requirements and practices, plus their lack of plans to remedy the problem. “State law requires wastewater treatment plants to immediately notify the public of spills, but there are no regulations to specify a time, plan or minimum level of notification,” Callaway said last month. “Furthermore, they only have to report a range or estimate of the spill, not exact numbers, something that can be easily determined by observing the spill or real-time computer data.” Also, as the population in Baldwin County has exploded while Mobile’s has largely remained stagnant, investment in new sewer infrastructure on the Eastern Shore has lagged while revenue for repairs of existing infrastructure in Mobile has failed to materialize, despite years of rate increases. “We live in a coastal environment and a comprehensive sewer problem needs to be addressed comprehensively,” Callaway said. Sitting on a couch at Serda’s Coffee in downtown Mobile last week, Callaway thumbed through photos on her phone allegedly showing raw sewage overflowing from Daphne’s holding tanks. She also showed a video purportedly taken by a staff member showing dozens of used condoms and tampon applicators littering the grounds around D’Olive Creek. “I think the evidence we’ve seen is overwhelming,” she said. “It’s not just visual, but we have computer data and witness statements to back it up.” It’s not the first time Baykeeper has had Daphne Utilities in its crosshairs. Former Baldwin County District Attorney David Whetstone brought civil and criminal charges against the utility in 1994, after a grand jury found evidence it was actually bypassing its treatment plant and dumping excess untreated wastewater directly into the bay. “We checked outfalls every year,” Whetstone recalled last week, “and a citizen reported sewage-like material on the beach near Daphne. We sent investigators and they found bacteria too numerous to count. They had a pipe going right by their treatment plant, plus the plant itself was deficient. We went after them two ways, civilly and criminally; we took a grand jury over there to see it themselves and it didn’t take long for them to acknowledge it and work out an agreement. “The district attorney and attorney general have the right to bring any action for the protection of the people of Alabama and there are criminal statutes in environmental laws some people ignore,” he continued. “But if you put poison in the water and if you report fraudulently you can be held responsible.” ... IF YOU PUT POISON IN THE WATER AND IF YOU REPORT FRAUD- ULENTLY YOU CAN BE HELD RESPONSIBLE Mobile If stretched end to end, Mobile’s inventory of gravity sewer pipe would be able to stretch to Los Angeles and about halfway back before ending. To put it in less creative terms, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System maintains 1,246 miles of public mainline pipe and 800 miles of public service laterals, which connect to the main line. Add to that approximately 1,200 miles of private laterals and it totals more than 3,200 miles of pipes. That amount of infrastructure, especially when much of it is aging, can cause problems in MAWSS’ constant fight against sanitary sewer overflows, or SSOs. MAWSS Assistant Director Doug Cote said Mobile’s climate and 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Illustration/Laura Rasmussen obile Baykeeper’s Sept. 19 notice of intent to sue Daphne Utilities over fraudulent reporting was the latest salvo in an escalating effort to see that local utilities do something about the large releases of untreated sewage that accompany almost any large rainfall. According to Baykeeper, more than 23 million gallons of sewage has already spilled in the Mobile-Baldwin area this year. The environmental group also says even with the millions of gallons of sewage spills reported, they are still fighting efforts by some utilities to intentionally play down the severity of spills. The lawsuit against Daphne Utilities was aided by information from a whistleblower. As early as May 1, Van Baggett, then the operations manager at Daphne Utilities’ wastewater treatment plant, sent an anonymous email to Baykeeper to “express concern about a series of events concerning sewage overflows that have occurred in the Daphne Utilities system.” Baggett, who has filed his own claim against the utility to contest his termination in August, said he grew concerned in February after as much as 300,000 gallons of sewage spilled into D’Olive Creek. “The general manager, Danny Lyndall, reported the size of the spill to his board, the media and to Baykeeper as being 200,000 gallons,” Baggett wrote anonymously. “... in addition to reporting a different amount than that which was estimated, Mr. Lyndall also made inaccurate statements concerning the actual amount of sewage that reached D’Olive Creek and the time at which the spill likely began.” In the email, Baggett accused Lyndall of pressuring staff to lower estimates of large spills as “part of a pattern of behavior of misrepresentation in [an] effort to avoid a negative image in the eye of his board and the public.” Baggett also claimed a spill in 2016 “resulted in sewage foam reaching D’Olive Creek. Mr. Lyndall instructed staff to wash the foam down with water hoses so that the public wouldn’t see it floating down the creek. Fortunately, the staff refused.” In a phone interview last week, Baggett confirmed his role as a whistleblower and said other current and former Daphne Utilities employees have also come forward. He said he was terminated “less than 10 minutes after” refusing to cover up a 500,000 gallon spill in August. With regards to the pending litigation, Lyndall could not comment on the accusations, but he reiterated a statement he made in response to the original complaint last month: “I’m of the opinion we have followed all the regulatory requirements and gone over and above.” Lyndall also said prior to the complaint, Daphne Utilities had voluntarily reported to Mobile Baykeeper because of the nonprofit’s larger social media presence and communications network. Tuesday, Baggett’s attorney, Mary Pilcher, said “Mr. Baggett asserts that he was terminated as a result of his whistleblowing action related to false records and the cover-up of the spill. He’s filed a notice of contest of his termination under [the city of Daphne’s] policies and procedures, and we also believe there are constitutional violations including violations of his First Amendment rights.” Baykeeper’s notice of intent to sue once again highlighted an unpleasant reality: Untreated wastewater including raw sewage likely spills into Mobile Bay and its watershed every day, and oftentimes spills are substan- In September, Mobile Baykeeper filed a notice of intent to sue Daphne Utilities for alleged fraudulent spill reporting. the city’s high water table make it especially challenging to prevent spills that are getting more and more common. “So, when you look at Mobile, it has a lot of rainfall and it has a lot of groundwater,” he said. “It has a lot of surface water. So, basically we have a sewer system in the city of Atlantis.” Heavy rain often overwhelms the system’s aging infrastructure, Cote said. “When you look at why wet-weather SSOs occur, they occur because of defects in both the public sewer system and the private sewer system,” he said. The defects can occur because of tree roots, corrosion of an old pipe, as well as broken manholes or broken clean-out caps on private property. “So, what happens?” he asked. “You know, along comes the rain and we have infiltration coming from above and we have groundwater coming up from the bottom, and then before you know it the entire system is submerged. As you might imagine, what happens is you’ve got this water coming in through these defects and it overwhelms the capacity of the sewer pipe to carry it.” Callaway said rain should not be an excuse for an SSO in Mobile. The data used by the utility, she said, is off when it comes to 10-year and 20-year flood events. “The numbers are not that old, but frankly they’re out of date,” she said. “If you have five 25-year flood events in one year, that is no longer a 25-year flood event — that is a rainfall. In a community like ours you have to build and design your system to be able to withstand and handle the community you’re living in.” The materials used when the system was first installed can be a big reason why the system is in the shape it is, Cote said. The regulations were more lax. As an example, he said when the city owned the water system before 1952, plumbers would simply hammer a hole into the side of a sewer main and attach a private lateral line to it. There was no concern at the time about leaks. “Regulations changed after much of the infrastructure had been installed,” Cote said. “Unlike other utilities, most of ours is in the ground. The cost of replacing the sewer, in many cases, includes replacing streets.” While it would be too expensive to replace every sewer line in the MAWSS system, Cote said, the public corporation does have lower-cost options to rehabilitate older piping to help prevent SSOs. For instance, MAWSS uses what Cote called “trenchless technology” to cure pipes in place. The process effectively renews old pipes without having to dig them up and replace them. “We basically take a felt sock that’s impregnated with a resin, we invert it inside the pipe and what happens is that felt sock is heated, and when it’s heated the resin cures and it becomes a pipe within a pipe,” Cote said. “We did this in Langan Park a couple years ago. We lined 30-inch and 24-inch sewers and we did it without having to dig any trenches in the park.” The procedure is still costly, as it requires a bypass system be installed to divert the flow while the work is taking place,” he said. MAWSS has also begun building severe-weather attenuation tanks, or storage basins. The basins work by collecting the overflow during times of

COVER STORY heavy rain events and then allowing MAWSS to empty the tank normally when the system is under dry conditions, Cote said. One such tank is under construction on Riviere Du Chien Road, he said, with plans in the works for a second and third one off of St. Stephens Road near Three Mile Creek. The tanks will help increase storage capacity in the area from eight million gallons to as many as 32 million gallons. A second storage basin near Eslava Creek is in the works as well, which will help increase capacity in the area, Cote said. MAWSS is also commissioning a master plan and a rate study, with the expectation that rates will have to be increased in order to come up with a “fiscal policy” to pay for a prioritized list of needs, Cote said. The policy might include borrowing money as well. The MAWSS Board of Commissioners voted down a rate increase at the end of 2016. It would’ve been the sixth rate increase in as many years for the utility. Cote acknowledged rate increases are unpopular, but as a nonprofit MAWSS must return all of its proceeds to the system. The utility already spends $18 million to $19 million per year on capital expenses, such as improvement of infrastructure, but more will be needed moving forward. The goal, Cote said, is to get the sewer system to handle a 10-year rain event without many problems. MAWSS is no longer under a 2001 consent decree from Mobile Baykeeper and the Environmental Protection Agency, but still has an agreement in place based on it. The agreement stipulates that MAWSS can pay penalties for a sewage spill above a predetermined amount that reaches a body of water, Callaway said. Half of those penalties must go to environmental causes, while the other half is used to help repair the private laterals of low-income households. Fairhope While the pending legal action against Daphne is based on its alleged fraudulent reporting, the city of Fairhope is facing its own crappy conundrum. In August, Fairhope accepted the findings of a comprehensive engineering study of its own sewer system, indicating an immediate need to invest tens of millions of dollars in upgrades to pumping stations and pipelines and even constructing a second wastewater treatment plant. This just a few years after the city borrowed most of the money for a $10.8 million upgrade of its existing plant, which improved the quality of treated wastewater but did little for overall capacity. In early August, more than 260,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Fly Creek after a blown fuse crippled a lift station and simultaneously disabled its communication system. While that spill was an anomaly, Baykeeper has documented nearly 30 other spills in Fairhope since 2015 attributed to heavy rainfalls, pipe blockages, broken lines and power failures. The engineering study completed last month noted three of the city’s four major lift stations were already operating beyond their intended capacities, and that with the current rate of growth, the city’s sole wastewater treatment plant would reach capacity just nine years from now. During budget discussions last week, Mayor Karin Wilson noted how the city has historically used utilities revenue to plug holes in the city’s general fund or otherwise pay down debt unrelated to sewer, water or electric service. Afterward, she said her proposed budget — slated to be considered by the City Council within the next few weeks — includes a capital outlay considering “all updates including [a] new sewer plant away from the bay.” “The big thing we accomplished in 2017 is separating out most of the utilities’ subsidy to the city,” she told the City Council. This came in two ways: A lot of city operating expenses just paid in utilities, as they were part of their financials; the second way was through transfers. So with this budget, you’re just going to see one transfer from utilities, and that’s what we are going to try to manage.” According to her presentation, Fairhope’s utilities department paid the city $4.2 million for non-utility expenses in 2015 and $5.7 million for non-utility expenses in 2016. Bayou La Batre While the frequency and severity of spills can often be lower within smaller sewer systems, low-lying maritime communities such as Bayou La Batre have a vested interest in managing the spills that do occur as quickly and cleanly as possible. The Bayou La Batre Utilities Board has made conscious efforts to reduce its number of spills and overflows over the past three years, which Executive Director Michael McClantoc said has helped in a year that’s seen more than 69 inches of recorded rainfall in the area. “That’s what normally triggers 90 percent of our overflows here,” McClantoc said. “Most of ours, I would say, are minimal because we’re a smaller system. We may have a few thousand gallons here or there, but we have been experiencing heavy rainfall events.” According to records kept by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), Bayou La Batre has reported 10 spills so far in 2017, the most substantial occurring in June when heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy caused an overflow that released 2,790 gallons of untreated wastewater. Though the year isn’t over, spills reported by the utilities board are on track to continue a downward trend seen over the past three years. In 2015, ADEM records indicate Bayou La Batre reported 32 overflows and last year only reported 20. “This has been one of our rainiest years on record so far, and the fact that we’ve only have 10 spills indicates to me that we’ve made some progress,” McClantoc said. “Honestly, I’m excited about where we’ve gotten. I know there’s a long way to go to get things fully corrected, but we’ve made some huge steps.” Those remaining spills, McClantoc said, occur when heavy rainfall stresses the system, adding that the age of some components in the system are to blame. Like MAWSS in Mobile, the utility also has issues with private property owners leaving cleanout caps open during heavy rains, which can often exacerbate the problem of water infiltration. When spills or overflows do occur, though, McClantoc says the utility follows ADEM requirements for reporting, disclosing and notifying the public of their existence. According to McClantoc, the board keeps at least one certified wastewater operator on call at all times. “We have monitors on pumps to let us know when we hit high levels, but we also do rely on the public sometimes when we can’t tell where there may be an overflow,” he said. “Once an operator is notified, at that moment we’ll start documenting everything — the time it started, the amount that’s been spilled — and we’ll notify ADEM through their online reporting system.” McClantoc said the typical protocol is also to notify health officials with Mobile County and the state of Alabama. Employees also put up “public awareness stickers” in areas impacted by a spill — and often notify residents through the city of Bayou La Batre Facebook page as well. Bayou La Batre is also still subject to a consent decree it signed with ADEM in 2011, which required the utility to take a number of “corrective actions” due to compliance issues with liquid waste discharged from its old sewage treatment plant. Per the agreement, the utility used grant funding to construct a new, $20 million wastewater treatment plant, rerouted the wastewater produced from nearby seafood processors and extended its own outfall line, the location of which remains a matter of contention for local oystermen. There is also still some concern among environmental groups — including Mobile Baykeeper — that the new plant is located in too low-lying of an area, which could create a host of environmental issues in the event of a high storm surge. However, McClantoc, who wasn’t the executive director at the time, said most of those concerns were addressed during construction. “They came in and built it up 16 feet above sea level, and when you consider the top of the walls, it’s nearly 30 feet above sea level,” McClantoc said. “If you can get something 10 feet above sea level, you’re really doing good in Bayou La Batre. Plus, you have to have your plant close to the discharge point. The further away you get, the more lines you’re running, which could potentially cause other problems.” McClantoc told Lagniappe that since 2013, the board has put more than $866,000 into infrastructure upgrades, which included a new master pump station, repairing and replacing other stand-alone pumps and adding bypasses to the sewage system’s mainforce line. According to McClantoc, prior to 2013, the board had also put money into sliplining several sections of pipe like MAWSS did around Langan Park, which repairs leaks to and restores structural stability of existing lines, often at a lower cost than replacing them. However, McClantoc also said the utility has to work with limited revenue because of its size. As of September 2016, the were 2,623 users on the utility’s water system and 1,323 users on its sewer system — a 13 percent increase from the number of users reported in 2015. In dollars and cents, that translated to roughly $100,000 of new income generated from user fees, bringing the board’s revenue up to $2.2 million, according to an audit published in March. The same audit listed $252,115 of expenses for “repairs and maintenance” over the past year, though the board also charges businesses that tap into the sewer system a one-time “impact fee” McClantoc said is set aside for capital improvements. Currently, the board is seeking funding for several projects through the RESTORE Act, the majority of which McClantoc says pertain to “upgrading water collection systems, continuing sliplining efforts and trying to get our [sanitary sewer overflow events] under control.” “We want them fixed, but a lot of it comes back to us being a small utility,” he said. “We don’t have a whole lot of revenue, and these kinds of projects do add up. But, for multiple reasons, we’ve been really trying to get a handle on this issue.” Currently, projects submitted to the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council by various utilities seek more than $115.6 million for sewer improvements in Mobile and Baldwin counties using oil spill money. “ADEM has not been very active in enforcing but for fines,” Whetstone noted. “But if the fine is cheaper than redoing the sewer, [utilities] are just going to pay the fine. That type of situation cannot exist.” O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE Cultural nexus on the verge of new life BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM N ow I know at least one person reads this column. Good thing that reader has foresight and capital. In mid-August, Artifice discussed a unique cultural nexus of art and history in downtown Mobile: Gulf City Lodge at the corner of State and Warren streets. A building that began as another post-Reconstruction, two-story abode became a brothel for decades, until the city finally outlawed its red-light district in 1918. It was repurposed and expanded when the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World bought it in the early 1920s. Under their guidance, it was the parade-day hub for what became the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association as royalty received visitors and reviewed floats from the tiered porch facing Dunbar School across Warren Street. It has also enjoyed a musical history, hosting generations of jazz and blues shows. It continues as the monthly home for MOJO, the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed. The Gulf Coast weather has been harsh on the building since its last renovation 20 years ago, and now the former owner is ready to let someone else handle it. That someone might be Bob Isakson Sr. The owner of the build-to-suit outfit Lafayette Land Co. lists years of historical renovations throughout the region, including New Orleans’ Rue Toulouse and Chicory Building, an auditorium in Buras, Louisiana, and Iron Hand Brewing and the Hannah Twin Houses in Mobile’s DeTonti Square. Tantalized by Gulf City Lodge’s past, Beautiful questions at MMoA Cultural pressures on standards of beauty fluctuate from era to era, group to group. In the United States, they vary among ethnicities as well. With “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture,” historian Deborah Willis, Ph.D., explores those definitions through photography, film, video, fashion, advertising and pop culture. The exhibit spans the 19th century to the advent of the internet. Subjects range from Huey P. Newton to Lil’ Kim, Fannie Lou Hamer to Grace Jones. Artists in the exhibition include Anthony Barboza, Sheila Pree Bright, Renee Cox, Bruce Davidson, Leonard Freed, Charles “Teenie” Harris, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Gordon Parks, Mickalene Thomas and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Isakson revealed his ideas for its future at a late September powwow. The lodge’s current manager, an architectural historian, a Downtown Business Alliance representative and others from Isakson’s circle met beneath the lodge’s framed portraits of musical greats such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday. The historian unfurled a copy of blueprints from the lodge’s 2000 restoration. He pointed out its Second Empire Victorian architecture, considered exceedingly rare for the South. Isakson was visibly excited by his vision. He has poked around the neighborhood, uncovered its stories and luminaries. He’s done the same with the building and unveiled plans for restoring original ceilings and floors, consulting acoustics experts, installing a sizable rooftop garden and more. Specifically, he wants to emphasize the building’s singular history. He mentioned converting a front room to exhibit space. There’s plenty to occupy attention as is — updating the kitchen and bathrooms, repairing leaky spots, installing wiring and things as yet unforeseen. Isakson and others from his company estimated spending $1 million on the job. But Isakson is in the construction business, not entertainment or food and beverage. He wants someone to lease it from him and keep his investment alive by running a music or event venue. The current manager said capacity for the main room downstairs is a few hundred. A large room upstairs is nearly as large. One of Isakson’s entourage mentioned the possibility of letting Mardi Gras societies without The exhibit runs Oct. 6 through Jan. 21. The first weekend features free entrance to the museum, with live music, poetry and food trucks on Saturday, Oct. 7. The show is toured by Curatorial Assistance Traveling Exhibitions and was organized by the Department of Photography & Imaging at New York University, Tisch School of the Arts. It is supported by The J.L. Bedsole Foundation with additional support from Mobile City Council members Levon Manzie (District 2), Bess Rich (District 6), C.J. Small (District 3), John Williams (District 4) and Fred Richardson (District 1). Arcadia Mill’s captive community From 1828-55, Arcadia Mill thrived, with an industrial operation that included two lumber mills, a textile mill, a bucket factory their own facilities hold meetings there. Its sector of downtown is awash in float barns. Artifice mentioned Isakson’s potential development to one downtown bar owner with experience in the same arena. He thought the chief hurdle would be its location six blocks north of the main drag. “Everybody wants to be on Dauphin,” he said. Maybe not. Personally, I think for shows oriented toward a demographic aged 35 and older, being a few blocks north of the weekend traffic morass in a spot with a wealth of immediately adjacent parking would be a selling point. You just have to get patrons used to the destination. Revealing the Artifice bias, its warm environment and tangible history make it ideal for jazz, blues, and rhythm and blues. Marc Jackson’s Kazoola has shown the possibility for cross-cultural appeal with that recipe. What Isakson explained for the lodge sounded like a mixture of that and something like The Steeple. It might have taken 30 years but Mobile’s downtown is rapidly ascending the comeback trail. Ride rather than drive around during a weekday so you can fully take in what’s going on. Construction lines St. Louis Street and is creeping northward. Gulf City Lodge could be an anchor in the spreading rejuvenation. Isakson said he currently has a contract to buy it but hasn’t committed yet. He’s giving himself a 45- to 60-day window to test viability and find a manager with a compatible vision and drive. So, anyone with aspirations should shine up their shoes and put on their best suit. Isakson’s entertaining suitors. and one of Florida’s earliest railroads. Its diverse community included enslaved AfricanAmerican laborers among Anglo-American workers and managers. Adrianne Sams Walker, manager of the Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, will discuss research on the mill’s disenfranchised community in a talk at the University of South Alabama Archaeological Museum (6052 USA Drive, S.) Monday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m.. Entrance is free. The talk is aimed at adult general audiences. For more information, call 251-460-6106 or email ccravins@southalabama.edu. Washington, D.C., and St. John’s College, and toured through festivals in Maine, Colorado and Virginia. Autumn finds them starting their fourth year in residence at Harvard University, but in early October you’ll find them in the Azalea City. Mobile Chamber Music will feature this “inspiring,” “luminous” and “exceptional” Grammy Award-winning string ensemble on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the USA campus. The program includes Mozart’s Quartet in B flat major, Györgi Ligeti’s String Quartet No. 1 and Bartók’s String Quartet No. 6. Single tickets are available at the door on Chamber Music hosts Parker Quartet the day of the concert for $20, $10 for students. Season tickets for Mobile Chamber Music are In the last year, the Parker Quartet has performed at the National Gallery of Art and available by calling 251-476-8794 or online the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in at www.mobilechambermusic.org.

O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Doomed theme park inspires Banditos’ psychedelia Band: Banditos, T. Hardy Morris, The Hallers Date: Friday, Oct.13, with doors at 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10 in advance/$12 day of show; available at venue and through Ticketfly B anditos used their Azalea City debut at SouthSounds to win over crowds with their electrifying mix of roots rock and soul. Since then, the band has maintained a relentless nationwide tour schedule and picked up a spot on Bloodshot Records’ roster. Eventually they took a break to compile tracks for their sophomore effort, “Visionland.” Inspired by the doomed theme park near Birmingham, “Visionland” maintains the sound that brought Banditos notoriety while plunging deeper into the world of psychedelic rock. Lagniappe spoke with Stephen Pierce (vocals/banjo) about the band’s vision for its second album. Stephen Centanni: Since the beginning, Banditos has been a hard-working road band, especially after the success of your debut. What made you want to take a break from touring and get back in the studio for another album? It had to be hard finding time to do it. Stephen Pierce: Aw man, it was hard. We had to make ourselves do that, definitely. I guess it was a conscious decision. At that point, we were just like, “Man, we know that we want to get this new album out. We’re gonna have to make ourselves do it.” We saw that there was a little bit of time around December or November of last year when we got together. We all took two weeks off each. We came and stayed at my house down in Opelika, Alabama, for about a week and wrote every day, because there’s not much else to do in Opelika, except make music. Then, we spent another two or three weeks at Jeff’s house (Jeffrey Salter, guitar), where everybody else lives, and continued writing. We wrote some in the studio when we went out to Dripping Springs, Texas, to actually record it. We finished up a couple songs that we had good bits and parts of. We just knew it had to happen. It had been a year and a half by the time that we were getting in the studio from the last album. It was time to get some new stuff going. Centanni: With all your experience on the road since the last album, what was it like writing songs for this album compared to the first one? Pierce: It was awesome. It was really enjoyable to just, like, have a new approach. The other songs that we had, we had been playing them for years. We had them there pretty much before we got signed to Bloodshot. So, it was pretty nice to utilize some of these new directions that we’re trying to take and use some parts that we had written on the road and present it to everybody, so they can get their hands on it. That’s the thing about our writing. We have different formulas to what we do, but if I have a song or Corey (Parsons, vocals/guitar) has a song and don’t know where to go with it, it doesn’t turn into the full song until everybody gets their hands on it and starts adding to it. Centanni: I’ve heard three singles so far. You mentioned new directions with your sound. With “Fine Fine Day” and “Visionland,” I see Banditos getting more into a classic psychedelic rock sound, more so than the first album. Pierce: I think that’s just kind of our natural wants. Ever since me and Corey were playing together as a two-piece, we knew that we weren’t good enough for bluegrass, and we are just a bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers. We love psychedelic music. We knew that we wanted it to grow and get there. We’re finally at the point where we’ve got enough toys and everybody works together enough to where we can expand on the sound. If we were to stick with just one genre, we’d probably have panic attacks trying to make an album that sounded the same all the way throughout. We’re so spread across the board. We also always made the joke that we were gonna have to get a sitar for the second album and make it kinda weird. Sure enough, we got kind of a rinky-dink, quote unquote “sitar” sound on “Visionland.” Centanni: Speaking of “Visionland,” unless you’re from Alabama, the title might seem open to interpretation or enigmatic. What was it about a defunct amusement park that inspired the band? Pierce: When we wrote “Visionland,” Corey and I sat down, and it was just me and him. He came and stayed at my house for a week. One of the nights, we said, “Let’s make an upbeat rock ‘n’ roll song.” We made a bunch of random lines together. After reading all the things that we had pieced together without paying attention to how it was going, we saw that there was hope, but there were other meanings to it. Corey seems to enjoy tying that together with the idea of Visionland and the way he saw it growing up in Bessemer being close to it. It had such great intentions and positivity, but of course, corruption got in the way and led it into 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Nicole Mago BANDITOS ARE TOURING IN SUPPORT OF “VISIONLAND,” THEIR SECOND FULLLENGTH ALBUM DESCRIBED AS HAVING ONE FOOT FIRMLY PLANTED IN REALITY AS THE OTHER TIPTOES IN AND OUT OF MENTAL COMPLEXITIES, SELF-PERCEPTION AND ALTERED-STATE ILLUSIONS. sort of a bad thing with (Larry) Langford funneling money and everything. It seems fitting to our state in America. Things have hope and good intentions, but it may not necessarily work out that way. It’s also refreshing to hear someone know what Visionland was. Like you said, people don’t know it was a theme park. Centanni: “Healing Slow” was a fast favorite for me. You’ve always had a grasp on that roots-rock soul. For that song, you guys filmed a live music video to go along with it. Banditos have always had great music videos. Were you able to get it done in one take? Pierce: It was close to it. We had the first one absolutely perfect, but I believe something happened the first time through, like there was something in the shot that we didn’t want in there. It was some cluttered junk or something. We also changed the way the girls were coming in. They had listened to the song on the way there and learned their little backup part, and they killed it. They were fantastic. I think it was about the third time that we got it right as far as getting everything visually correct and the timing of walking down the stairs. They did it with finesse. It was really great. We just showed up at our buddy’s house. He has this pool that he’s turning into a greenhouse. We had some dogs there and ordered a bunch of pizza and got a bunch of beer and made a day of it and just hung out. Centanni: For you personally, what song are you most excited for your fans to hear? Pierce: Not only because it’s the title track — and I hate that it’s the title track, because it sounds like I’m pushing that — [“Visionland”] is my favorite song, for me personally. It’s the most fun to play. The banjo part for it is really a lot of what I like to do the most. It’s got a groovy kind of feel to it as opposed to very banjo-y. I was happy for it to translate that way. I think it’s a great song and really fun live. We’ve been working on that one for a while. That one and “Strange Heart” are my two favorite to play live. They have so much gusto to them, for lack of better words. I really enjoy those.

O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

MUSIC BRIEFS Listen up BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo | mollythomas.com | Molly Thomas Band: An Intimate Evening with Molly Thomas and Rick Hirsch Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroommobile.com Tickets: $20 artist donation at the door T he Listening Room of Mobile provides more than just a musical performance. Each show is a chance for the audience to have intimate experiences with a variety of notable artists. This lineup will feature a collaboration between vocalist/multiinstrumentalist Molly Thomas and guitarist Rick Hirsch. This is not the first time the public has witnessed this pooling of local talent. In recent months, Hirsch and Thomas have been performing together in Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds. When not together onstage, Thomas and Hirsch maintain busy schedules. Thomas’ legacy includes her 2010 solo album, “Make Everything Bright.” This collection of beautiful modern folk showcases every facet of Thomas’ music talent. Hirsch has been spending time behind the board capturing sounds at his Studio H20. In recent months, he’s been working with singer-songwriter Eric Erdman, assisting in the creation of his next album, with some help from Dauphin Street Sound. Here and now Band: Devon Gilfillian Date: Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $10, available at Callaghan’s Nashville’s Devon Gilfillian will be giving the Azalea City a case of the blues. Originally from just outside Philadelphia, Gilfillian picked up the guitar at 14. As he explored his new passion, Gilfillian drew inspiration from artists ranging from Ray Charles to Jimi Hendrix. During his college years, this guitarist joined the ranks of a local cover band and used his time onstage as a workshop for his own sound. As the band rolled through songs from across genres and generations, Gilfillian honed a trademark style inspired by the greats of rock and blues. Eventually, his desire to compose original songs led him to relocate to Music City. Gilfillian’s self-titled debut EP introduces listeners to a sound shaped by his experience onstage and the muses that inspired him. Even though this EP holds a mere five songs, the sonic power of the tracks leaves listeners anticipating more from Gilfillian. This release features an eclectic mix. Gilfillian starts the album with the raw blues ballad “Travelin’ Blues,” followed by the ‘70s soul grooves of “Here and Now.” “Shortcut” uses gospel overtones to deliver a musical sermon. Gilfillian finishes the album with the countrified soul of “Home.” The emotionally driven tracks point to Callaghan’s patrons enjoying a memorable show. Can’t keep good bands down Band: Black Titan, Les Turdz, King Chiefs Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 (21+), $10 (18+); available at the door The old saying “it’s hard to keep a good man down” goes for bands as well, as The Blind Mule will demonstrate with the resurrection of two great Gulf Coast bands, Nappie Award winner Black Titan and Les Turdz. Black Titan uses a dense mix of stoner and sludge metal to gather its dedicated fan base. With its updated lineup, this gargantuan example of local metal is ready to re-establish its place in the local scene. Les Turdz is a Gulf Coast blast from the past. This quartet pushes a tidal wave of adrenalized punk on the unsuspecting crowd. Les 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Turdz provides a fast, merciless set that fills the room with dark electricity. With its rare and sporadic reunions, local fans should take advantage of this performance. King Chiefs bring fuzz-laden underground rock from the dark recesses of Phoenix, Arizona. Their album “Tomorrow’s Over” is forged in the madness of the desert wastelands that surround their hometown. Their foreboding, melodic metal is filled with weighty sonic intimidation. Stoner metal fans unfamiliar with King Chiefs are sure to discover a new favorite.

O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Spectacular weaponry makes ‘Lego Ninjago’ a hit W BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 hen I was a kid, children’s entertainment was simply something to be endured or ignored by adults. But now that the most immature, nostalgic generation so far — mine — is in our prime kidhaving and entertainment-creating years, we are in a golden age of kids’ shows that pander to parents, with amusing asides and winking, self-referential jokes thrown in for the benefit of our well-documented state of arrested development. And to that I say “Thanks!” Hey, I carried a metal lunchbox as a purse in high school. They aren’t wrong about me. “The Lego Movie” was immensely clever and funny, and the 2014 film’s entire premise was predicated on the fact that the characters in it were actual Lego toys, sort of like “Toy Story” in that there were also humans playing with the Legos. This film, the third, is really just an adventure animated by Lego characters, and it only plays with that dynamic when the ninjas accidentally summon a giant cat with a laser pointer, and the cat proceeds to knock over the Lego town of Ninjago. This was, in my mind, the funniest part. I attended the opening weekend of “The Lego Ninjago Movie” with a row full of small children and one medium child. In their minds, the parts with the word “butt” were the funniest. Not since the “Sex and the City Movie” has a television show made the move to the big screen to a more enthusiastic audience. As each character made their first appearance onscreen, all seven children whispered that character’s name reverently. “Master Wuuuuu!” they exclaimed in satisfied unison. All the favorites from the popular TV show are there, in this tale of a group of secret ninjas who are also high school students, under the tutelage of the aforementioned Master Wu, united against a relentless foe, Garbadon, who also happens to be one of the ninjas’ dad. Lloyd, the Green ninja, endures the derision of the whole town of Ninjago because of his father, and no one knows he is also one of the ninjas trying to save the city. Of course, the story finds father and son working through their issues amid great hilarity. Like many adaptations, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” grapples with striking a balance between new material and fan service. It’s kind of an origin story in that it finds some of the characters behind in development from where they are in the show or, as an exasperated Lucas, age 6, quite rightly asked, “When are they gonna use spinjitzu?!?” He did not add “fer chrissakes!,” but it was implied in his tone. So, hitting all the expected beats from the source material worked for most of the audience, but Karsten, a thoughtful second grader who pointed out that it was too much like an episode of the TV show, and didn’t really bring enough that was new or unexpected. I think the word of the day is “derivative.” But also “ninja.” For me, there weren’t enough Lego-specific gags, and it sort of wasted the premise of the characters being Legos. But to point out the film’s downfalls is to underestimate the appeal of the presence of ninjas. As Lola pointed out, “I liked this movie better than the first movie because it had ninjas and stuff.” I would point out that even the characters complain they haven’t learned enough ninja stuff yet (see: spinjitzu) and that they rely mostly on spectacular weaponry instead of ninja skills, but then I realized you had them at “spectacular weaponry.” To further explain, I attempted to “interview” my five-year-old son to get his opinion on the film, but he responded in a series of explosion sound effects, which I have translated to “Perhaps the script didn’t achieve the wry level of meta-awareness of the original Lego movie, which deftly wove the very nature of Legos themselves into a clever and supremely entertaining romp that pleased both kids and adults, but this Lego movie appealed to me on a much more visceral level, because of all the explosions.” I asked him to describe the film in one word, and he said “the dragon.” So, while clueless adults will notice that this is the least amusing Lego movie yet, wise small children will note the presence of ninjas, some riding dragons, and enter a state of cinematic bliss. “The Lego Ninjago Movie” is currently playing. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | Warner Bros. Pictures / Stephen Vaughan FROM LEFT: “The Lego Ninjago Movie” features the voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and more. Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in “Blade Runner 2049,” the story of a young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret, which leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. NEW IN THEATERS BLADE RUNNER 2049 After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner (Ryan Gosling) embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing 30 years. All listed multiplex theaters. BATTLE OF THE SEXES Emma Stone and Steve Carell star in the true story of the most watched televised sports match of all time — the legendary tennis battle between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Crescent Theater MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE NOW PLAYING YEAR BY THE SEA Crescent Theater WIND RIVER AMC Classic Wharf 15, Cobb Pinnacle 14 THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US AMERICAN MADE Stranded after a tragic plane All listed multiplex crash, two strangers (Idris Elba theaters. and Kate Winslet, no less!) must BRAD’S STATUS forge a connection to survive the AMC Mobile 16 extreme elements of a remote FLATLINERS All listed multiplex snow-covered mountain. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Jubilee theaters. CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 5, 2017 - OCTOBER 11, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST Think Pink Tea This free celebration of breast cancer awareness features a runway fashion show by cancer survivors. Thursday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m., Mobile Convention Center. To RSVP, email vmcmillian@ health.southalabama.edu or call 251-445-9691. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2. Behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Sunset cruise On Friday, Oct. 6, Blakeley State Park hosts a cruise of the lower Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Departing at 5:30 p.m., the narrated cruise will feature complimentary snacks and drinks, ending with a twilight return to dock by 7:30 p.m. Call 251-6260798. “Bullying Ends with Me” The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying will hold its annual Bullying Prevention Week campaign in Mobile Schools Oct. 9-13. West Regional Branch Library will host the campaign kickoff Saturday, Oct 7, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 251-639-0004. USS Alabama Living History World War II comes alive during the USS Alabama Living History Crew Drill on Saturday, Oct 7, at 2703 Battleship Parkway. There will be plane attack at 1 p.m. Visit ussalabama.com. “Festival of Flavor” Come sample some of the best food, beer, wine and much more! Downtown Foley, Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-5 p.m. Visit alabamafestivalofflavor.com. Mardi Gras Expo The Gulf Coast Mardi Gras Expo, showcasing the best event service providers in the area, will be at the Locale (4128 Government Blvd.) on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. Live bands, free tastings and door prizes! Tickets cost $7 online, $10 at the door. Visit MardiGrasExpo.com. Market at The Pillars The Pillars will host Market at The Pillars on Sunday, Oct. 8, noon to 4 p.m. There will be a variety of local artists and food vendors along with live music and a cash bar; 1757 Government St. Visit facebook.com/ themarketatthepillars. Casino trip Join Via! Health Fitness & Enrichment Center on the Party Bus to the Palace Casino, Saturday, Oct. 14. $20 per person with $15 Power Play given at casino. Bus departs 1717 Dauphin St. at 10:30 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m. Call 251-4783311 or email lprovost@viamobile. org. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 State Pilotage meeting The Alabama State Pilotage Commission will have a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 201 N. Jackson St. in the conference room. Call 251-5105172. Halloween lights “Thriller Nights of Lights” will run Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 at Hank Aaron Stadium, every night, rain or shine, 7-10 p.m. The drivethru light show is synchronized to a variety of music broadcast through car radios. Visit ThrillerNightsofLights.com. Spooky tours Gulf Coast Ducks presents a spine-tingling tour through The Fort, the Mobile River and downtown. While this experience is quite creepy, it’s a family attraction! Call 251-802-8687. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information. FUNDRAISERS Cocktails and Furry Tails Join Save a Stray in celebrating dogs and cats and how they make our lives better on Thursday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at The Steeple on St. Francis. There will be music by The Redfield, food, a cash bar, raffles and a silent auction. Visit saveastray.org. Mobile Heart Walk Benefiting the American Heart Association, the walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on the campus of the University of South Alabama, 5950 Old Shell Road. Call 228-604-5316 or email mobileheartwalk@heart.org. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Yogathon every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Join ARC for seven back-toback yoga classes Saturday, Oct. Call 251-625-6888. 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mobile’s Cathedral Square. All donations Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks go to supporting ARC’s mission. Boardwalk Talks are held the All ages and all levels. Please first and third Wednesday of bring your own mat. Suggested each month at 11:15 a.m. at the $10 donation per class, or Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 $35 for unlimited classes. Visit Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. arcforallbeings.org. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. A Night Honoring Heroes Highlighting the courage and dedication of first responders and medical professionals who help patients survive after a traumatic injury, the USA Medical Center will host the gala 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Mobile Convention Center. Visit usahealthsystems.com/heroes. ARTS “Next of Kin” The Old Dauphin Way Association presents the Mobile Murder Mystery Dinner Troupe in “Next of Kin” on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Via! Health and Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. $55 per person, includes play, dinner, desserts, tea and a wine bar. Visit www.odwa.org “Events” page to buy tickets, or email president@odwa.org. First Friday Art Walk The Eastern Shore Art Center features new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. Contact Adrienne at 251-9282228, ext. 103. Batik workshop Join Joseph Booth to create your own fabric using the hot wax batik technique on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mobile Museum of Art. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. Free Weekend at MMoA Mobile Museum of Art is celebrating the opening of new art exhibitions with a free weekend of art and music Saturday, Oct 7, and Sunday, Oct 8. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com.

John Dee Graham The Independent Music Collective presents the legendary Jon Dee Graham of Austin, Texas, live at Satori Coffee House on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Admission is free to USA students and a suggested donation of $5 for all others. 5460 Old Shell Road, Mobile. Afternoon of the Stars The cast of Mobile Opera’s production of “Cosi Fan Tutte” will perform their favorite musical selections on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at Ben May Main Library. Light refreshments following the performance. Admission is free. Call 251-208-7097. Fall Choral Concert The University of South Alabama Concert Choir and University Chorale will present their Fall Choral Concert on Monday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Call 251-460-6632. MUSEUMS “Posing Beauty in AfricanAmerican Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art exploring the understanding of how African and AfricanAmerican beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Oct. 6 through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart. com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum. com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a firstof-its-kind film for IMAX and giantscreen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org. ‘Windows to the Sea’ “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed the Earth and swam the seas. Visit www. gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Comba tai karate The city of Mobile Community Activities Program at LeFlore High School is offering Beginner comba tai karate (ages 6 and up) starting Oct 10. This five-week class focuses on helping students learn how to discipline themselves in life, learn self-respect and deflect aggression. Call 251-208-1610 or visit communityactivitiesprogram. com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Threaded Fasteners golf tournament The 11th annual Threaded Fasteners Inc. Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Team Focus is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7, on Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Mobile. Call 251-432-0161. Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. “Tunnel to Towers” 5K run/walk commemorating the Bridge lessons anniversary of 9/11 and raises The Mobile Bridge Center offers money for first responders and free bridge lessons each Tuesday catastrophically injured veterans. at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Begins Sunday, Oct 8, 7:30 a.m. Arrive a few minutes early to at the USS Alabama. To register, register. Call the Bridge Center at visit www.eventbrite.com. 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, Basketball for ages 15 & Up, Basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes New dance classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly Dance, Pre-ballet & tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub. com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY ‘Today’s Homeowner’ expanding radio reach L BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo courtesy/Today’s Homeowner ocal home improvement media phenomenon Danny Lipford has seen his weekly radio show explode in the third quarter of this year, nearly doubling the number of stations carrying the two-hour show. “Today’s Homeowner” radio added 100 new stations to its stable in the past 90 days, bringing the total to 240 stations. “The fastest-growing home improvement radio programming in the country, ‘Today’s Homeowner’ is exploding in popularity, adding 100 new stations to its national radio show network in the past 90 days. The weekly syndicated, two-hour ‘Today’s Homeowner’ radio show, hosted by namesake Danny Lipford and co-host Joe Truini, now airs nationwide on 240 stations,” said Stephanie Greenwood, Today’s Homeowner Media public relations manager. Greenwood said growth in the radio coverage has been a conscious effort to increase awareness of the show through such methods as re-launching the Today’s Homeowner radio syndication website, advertising in popular radio industry publications, personal outreach to prospective stations and groups, and Lipford’s personal attendance at key radio trade shows and conferences. “We’re hearing from a steady flow of industry professionals who are listening to our demos and wanting to learn more, including former affiliates of my recently departed friend, Glenn Haege of ‘The Handyman Show.’ As soon as they hear how we approach home improvement radio, they immediately want to be a part of it and understand what my loyal audience has known from the beginning — that Today’s Homeowner stands for quality, dynamic radio that is fun and delivers practical information they can use in their homes Co-hosts Danny Lipford and Joe Truini have seen “Today’s Homeowner Radio” included on 100 new stations over the past 90-days. right now,” Lipford said in a press release. In addition to the two-hour show, Today’s Homeowner has implemented 90-second spots titled “Tips for Today’s Homeowner.” Greenwood said this segment has also proven popular with its radio partners and further growth of both radio offerings is expected. AT&T/DirecTV and Meredith agree AT&T/DirecTV customers in Mobile and Pensacola were recently warned they could soon lose WALA-TV in their service as a result of financial wrangling between station owner Meredith Corp. and the television providers, but, as usually happens in these situations, the two sides came up with a deal. On Sept. 21, WALA announced the possibility of being dropped from AT&T/DirecTV the following day. However, on Sept. 22, Meredith announced the entities had come together on a deal. Crisis averted. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE STATE LINES BY ALAN ARBESFELD / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Tennis world since 1968 8 St. Louis Arch, e.g. 15 Gasoline may make it go 20 Impersonated 21 Performing, perhaps 22 Change of locks? 23 “Try not to miss Bangor and Lewiston”? 25 “____ de Lune” 26 Player of TV’s Det. SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Programs help Jaguars excel on field, in classroom BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY A ccording to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, more than 480,000 students compete in athletics each year. Only a chosen few move on to the play-for-pay leagues — less than 2 percent are drafted by professional teams in football, basketball and soccer. The NCAA points out the likelihood of a student-athlete earning a college degree is much greater. Its website shows a graduation success rate of 86 percent in Division I, 71 percent in Division II and 87 percent in Division III. Few schools work harder at getting a diploma into their athletes’ hands than the University of South Alabama. Last spring, USA had 93 students make the Sun Belt Commissioner’s List for having a yearly GPA greater than 3.5 — the most ever in school history. A total of 171 Jaguars were honored academically, also a record for USA. All 17 sports programs contributed at least one individual to the list. This comes as USA claimed its third straight Vic Bubas Cup as the top all-around athletic program in the Sun Belt Conference. A key to the good grades has been the Student-Athlete Academic Services Center. This college hub provides the students with assistance from academic counselors. The center also makes available tutors, study rooms and a computer lab. “Our mission is to provide the resources necessary to foster academic success and personal development among our student-athletes,” said Jason Kelly, USA’s assistant athletic director for academic services. “We want our student-athletes to perform well when competing; but more importantly, we want them to succeed in the classroom.” Because of the extra time spent practicing and participating in sports, students greatly appreciate the assistance. “College is so different from high school, and learning how to study is something all students face, whether you play a sport or not,” said junior volleyball player Arissa Chappell. “We have so much support at the academic center. We are able to get tutors if we need them, have quiet spaces so we can focus and connect with other student-athletes.” Also playing a vital role in the learning process is a group of fans known as the JAG-GALS. The mission of this women’s organization is to make sure the Academic Services Center has the tools needed to get the job done. “We recognize the percentage of student-athletes who go on to be professional in something other than the sport they play,” JAG-GALS director Kim Feagin said. “We want to be cheerleaders on the field and in the classroom, especially because we know how hard they work to excel at both.” During the 2010-11 academic year, the spouses of USA coaches brought together a network of female fans to promote Jaguar athletics and cultivate new friendships. Soon more than 300 women had created the largest “all female” fan club in the conference. Jeremy Reaves, a senior safety on the football team, said their support does not go unnoticed. “We know exactly who the JAG-GALS are,” the preseason All-SBC performer said. “It’s an honor to know we’ve got a group who supports us twice as much in the classroom as they do when we are in the game.” CMSA names new coach After a national search, the City of Mobile Swim Association (CMSA) has named Kyle Cormier as the club’s new head coach. A native of Pensacola, Cormier previously served as the primary coach of the sprinters at Missouri State University as well as assisting in planning and recruiting. While at MSU, five student-athletes advanced to the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships and the women’s team won its eighth straight Missouri Valley Conference title. “The potential for Mobile and CMSA with the resources for swimming are endless. I cannot wait to begin building the club with our staff at all levels and inspiring the next generation of great swimmers and people,” Cormier said. Cormier was a two-time NCAA All-American and three-time Academic All-SEC swimmer for the University of South Carolina. Cormier also had the opportunity to compete at the 2008 and 2012 United States Olympic Trials. CMSA, founded in 1979, is a Silver Medal Club as designated by USA Swimming for its ability to develop well-rounded programs producing elite swimmers. CMSA operates out of two facilities, one in downtown Mobile at Bishop State Community College and at Providence Hospital in West Mobile. To learn more, go to www.swimcmsa.com. Upcoming events • The Alabama Marine Resources Division (AMRD) will host two oyster meetings on Friday at the South Bay Coastal Response Center in Coden (7385 Highway 188). The first meeting, from 9 to 11 a.m., will focus on updating the community about present AMRD activities related to management of Alabama’s oyster fisheries and receiving public input. The second meeting, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will focus on providing information relevant to community members engaging in on-bottom and off-bottom oyster aquaculture activities. For information, contact Jason Herrmann (jason.herrmann@dcnr.alabama. gov) or Scott Bannon (scott.bannon@dcnr.alabama.gov) at 251-861-2882. • The 11th annual Threaded Fasteners Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Team Focus is Saturday at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile. The $100 entry fee includes breakfast, tournament favors and lunch sponsored by Wintzell’s Oyster House. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Team Focus, which was founded in Mobile by Mike Gottfried and his wife, Mickey, to help boys aged 10-18 who lack father figures in their lives. For more information about the event, contact Mark Dunn at 251-432-0161 (mark.dunn@threadedfasteners.com). • The Mobile Area Lodging Association is hosting its fourth annual golf tournament Thursday, Oct. 12. The four-person scramble will tee off at 1 p.m. from Timber Creek Golf Club in Daphne. Registration fee is $110 per person or $400 per team. The fee includes golf, lunch, food on the course, door prizes and an awards dinner. The event benefits the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program at the University of South Alabama. For additional information, call Duncan Miller at 251-370-1615 or send an email to lisa.russell@renaissancemobile.com. O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

STYLE BOOZIE Boozie’s TenSixtyFive lowdown BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY S o it is ever going to be fall? When is all this rain going to bring in a cold front? Is it too early to put my Halloween decorations out? I mean, these are pretty important questions and I need answers. I’m tired of dressing for summer. I am ready to be basic with pumpkin spice everything, pumpkins everywhere, scarves, boots — you know, what every girl loves about fall. I am ready so bring it on! But until then, I guess I’ll give you the latest hot gossip. those affected. On a different note, Riley Green followed Muscadine Bloodline on Friday and did not disappoint. Boozie has seen Riley live before, when he was just starting out, so I know how good he is and hate that I missed him on another Mobile visit. But Boozie was told he was spotted walking around downtown and talking with fans. Let’s just say he has a lot of fans that find him very attractive! A country boy and a guitar, some girls just can’t help but get all giggly inside. Rounding out the first night of TenSixtyFive was Blackberry Smoke. My spy said they were awesome! The street Give me Ten Unless you live under a rock, you probably knew the Ten- was packed with folks jamming along and dancing. My spy SixtyFive music festival was this past weekend. And like the said the crowd went all the way back to Washington Avenue, but that didn’t matter because there wasn’t a bad seat in the two years prior, it was awesome! Unfortunately, Boozie had house. to miss Friday night because of a wedding. How rude that No point in lying to y’all: I didn’t travel back from the the couple didn’t ask if I had plans, but the mini Denny dogs wedding very well so I might have missed some, OK, most (University of Alabama’s famous stadium hot dogs) and Yellowhammers kinda made up for it. Luckily the spies were out of Saturday’s shows and I’m sorry. However, I do have all the scoop from the later shows! in full force, keeping up to date on all things TenSixtyFive! Boozie also isn’t going to lie about this: I was very Derek Norsworthy kicked off TenSixtyFive on Friday surprised at how many people made it out to TenSixtyFive evening. It was a slim crowd but Boozie is sure that’s given that there were lots of football games on, and the fact because they had him starting while most people were just that it rained most of Saturday night. I must say I am proud getting off work or heading downtown. After Derek was a of the crowd! country duo, Muscadine Bloodline. If y’all remember, back Judah and the Lion was a huge dance party! Maybe in March I told y’all Muscadine Bloodline was named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “10 New Country Art- people were doing a rain dance? But regardless, the majority of the crowd was dancing and jumping around as they ists You Need to Know.” The duo put on quite the show for played. Like Blackberry Smoke, the street was crammed their hometown. They had the crowd rocking to their most with people. Some people had been there all day and were popular song, “Porch Swing Angel.” My spy said everyone had their cellphones out with their flashlights on, and it was a dancing around, spilling drinks on people, but they didn’t seem to have a care in the world. One girl even ditched her cool experience. shoes and danced around in the rain barefoot as the band Side note: Muscadine Bloodline headed to Las Vegas to closed with “Take it All Back 2.0”! Another great show! play at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Next up was Cage the Elephant. They put on an incredThe band and crew were all safe during the mass shootible live show! It was very energetic. At one point Brad gave ing and have asked everyone to pray for all those not as fortunate. We are so glad they are safe and are praying for all the front row an extra-close show — he was standing on the F U T U R E S H O C K 36 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 barricade playing his guitar while pretty much lying on the crowd! Boozie wasn’t that close but heard the girls on the front row pretty much pulled him in! Boozie thinks Cage’s most fitting song was “Looking for Answers in the Pouring Rain,” because it was sho’ nuff pouring rain! Finishing out the festival on Sunday were St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Boozie must say, they were my fav! Before the band started they talked about growing up (musically) in Mobile, from Callaghan’s to the Saenger. Oh, and the time someone threw dirty underwear on the stage at the Saenger. They said they appreciated it! Ha ha, gross! Like the other headliners, St. Paul and the Broken Bones had the street packed and the majority of people dancing. Boozie even spotted one older couple slow dancing. While I have your attention, let me ask a question: Where did some of these “fashion trends” come from? Better question is, why do these girls think it’s OK to walk around pretty much half naked? It’s like all young girls got together and said “let’s wear shorts that don’t cover our butts and let’s make sure our shirts are either low-cut, see-through or crop-topped, bonus points for all of the above!” This is everywhere, too. I had friends in college towns wondering what happened to the rest of these girls’ outfits. All I’ve gotta say is it isn’t cute, and guys will probably agree. So go buy some clothes that cover yourself! If you need help figuring out where to shop, hit a sista up, all the clothes I buy seem to come whole! Oh, and boys, leave the short cutoff jean shorts to the girls, ain’t nobody that wants to see that either! Biking under the influence With TenSixtyFive comes drinking, and with drinking comes drunk people. One of Boozie’s spies had headed to Callaghan’s to take a break from TenSixtyFive, and while enjoying a few beers outside she observed a very intoxicated man on his bike. She said he was riding along and then suddenly fell off. She wasn’t sure if he hit a car mirror or just a bump. He lay there for about five minutes and she thought about going to check on him, but a guy from a nearby house showed up to his rescue. He helped the drunk guy to his feet. He was stumbling all around, my spy said. Then he went to pick up his hat and just fell over. Once again, the guy was helped to his feet and the rescuer tried to help him back on his bike, but realized he was just too drunk. My spy left, but said she overheard the drunk telling his new friend that he didn’t live in the area. Yikes, nothing like trying to be a good person, then getting stuck with a drunk guy and his bike. That’s it for TenSixtyFive this year! Countdown to TenSixtyFive 2018 is on! Will they be able to top this year? It will be hard. Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ TenSixtyFive lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

O c t o b e r 5 , 2 0 1 7 - O c t o b e r 1 1 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

