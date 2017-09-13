Lagniappe: Sept 14 - Sept 20, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7

GOING POSTAL 60 years of Boys & Girls Clubs SUBMITTED — Originally known as “Boys’ Club of Mobile” when it was established in 1957, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama (BGCSA) has stretched from the Bayou to the Battleship serving youth everywhere in between for the past 60 years. In celebration as a continued leader in youth development across South Alabama, the nonprofit is driving an “Alumni Come Home” campaign aimed at inspiring alumni to share their success stories and invest time and resources back into current club kids. Celebrating the past 60 years, BGCSA hopes to utilize the success stories of its alumni as a reflection of the lasting impact Boys & Girls Clubs has on kids and teens, not only locally but nationally. Amazing stories of leadership, service, academic excellence, spirit and hope serve as insight to the past of yesterday’s youth and inspiration for tomorrow’s leaders. “For any nonprofit, 60 years of service is a true testament to many successes, but there is still so much to accomplish, with almost 29 percent of Mobile County’s youth living in poverty and 25 percent living in a food insecure home,” Tim Wills, BGCSA chief executive officer, said. “With this campaign, we hope to unite community-minded businesses and alumni in helping us to eradicate these negative statistics plaguing our youth.” As part of the campaign, BGCSA is partnering with local and national businesses to celebrate, support and bring awareness to the past, and also to the current happenings aimed at ensuring every young person living in our community has the platform to build a great future. “By businesses partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama for the ‘Alumni Come Home’ campaign, they are not only providing the necessary resources for specific youth development programs, but also highlighting the organization’s needed visibility within the community to connect past alumni like myself with current happenings,” local alumna Moshae Donald, Esq., said. If you are a BGCSA alumnus, please visit bgcsouthal.org/ 2017 Youth of the Year Finalists from left to right; Daleeicia, Jace, Jadah, Kelsey (winner) and Jakobie . alumni to join our newly implemented Alumni & Friends community. Once there, you can view a list of all past and current clubs, share your stories and connect with club members. Furthermore, stay up-to-date on partnerships, announcements and potential service opportunities relating to the campaign via BGCSA’s social media platforms. Through several name changes and clubs opening and closing, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama has pioneered, growing into what is now six year-round and four 4 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 summer clubs providing structured, high-impact programs for youth ages 6 to 18 who reside in Mobile County. By providing access to positive and productive afterschool and summer programs facilitated through caring mentors, BGCSA helps reverse negative trends facing youth, including hopelessness, poor health, risky lifestyles, violence and high dropout rates. For more information or to participate, visit www.bgcsouthal.org.

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Contract questions PRICHARD WATER BOARD DIRECTOR QUESTIONS CONTRACTOR AGREEMENT BY DALE LIESCH A longtime member of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer board of directors has publicly questioned the hiring of a former consultant set to make $270,000 on a three-year contract. Russell Heidelburg, who has been a director since 2008, said the board acted irresponsibly in approving the contract for Nia Bradley. “I call it ignorant racketeering,” he said. “They didn’t do anything to cover their tracks. They are not acting with fiduciary responsibility.” The money for the contract, which is roughly $7,500 per month, was not in the budget when the board agreed to hire Bradley. Heidelburg also said her duties as laid out in the contract are vague at best. But Bradley said she will be helping to bring the board in compliance with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. She previously worked for Severn Trent when the company managed the system for the board. She also does work for Daphne Utilities, she said. Bradley said she finds Heidelburg’s questioning of the contract “interesting,” as he, acting as board chairman at the time, hired her as a consultant. She argued that his problem with her contract stems from a larger power struggle between him and current board chairman Nathaniel Inge. In late 2015, the board changed its bylaws and elected new officers. Heidelburg was elected chairman. Attorneys for Inge said the move wasn’t legal because it was done in a special meeting that Inge, chairman at the time, did not call for. Inge’s attorneys said the bylaws state that only the board chairman can call a special meeting. Inge has since become chairman again. Bradley’s contract does have some interesting caveats, though. For instance, the contract states that Bradley can only be terminated for cause if she is convicted of a crime related to fraud. Even if the board terminates the contract “for cause,” she is to be paid the remainder of the contract. In any other case, Bradley will be owed the money remaining on the contract in its entirety upon being released from the contract. Attorney Raymond Bell, who works with board attorney Jay Ross, questioned the “for cause” portion of the contract in a letter to directors. “It is advisable to expand this provision to provide any and all ‘for cause’ grounds,” Bell wrote. “ … It is unimaginable that the board would terminate the contractor for cause and also agree to pay the balance of the agreement.” Bradley said she had the “for cause” section of the contract added because she didn’t want to be terminated because of the ongoing power struggle between Heidelburg and Inge. Bradley, who began her 20 years of experience as a board employee, said she hates to be thrust into the middle of issues between Inge and Heidelburg and only wants to work for the citizens. “This is all for the citizens of Prichard,” she said. “My heart is here. This is not about the [power] struggle, this is only about getting the board in compliance and saving them money.” As for the length and the amount of the contract, both Bradley and Inge said it is pretty standard. “Actually it’s kind of low for what they’re asking and the money I’m going to save them,” Bradley said. Heidelburg also inferred Inge and Bradley were related. Inge and Bradley both denied this. In a report to the board during the Monday, Sept. 11, regular meeting, Bradley said she had ridden with system manager Bill Swopes to all of the system’s facilities. She said she would regularly report to the board at the meetings. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Budget talks continue MOBILE CITY COUNCIL DEBATES BUDGET SPENDING, COUNTY RENT BY DALE LIESCH C ouncilors asked about the prospect of adding bonuses for all city employees during discussions of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed 2018 fiscal year budget. During a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the council conference room in Government Plaza, Councilman Levon Manzie said he has been told an agreement could be reached to offer firefighters longevity pay, and he was hopeful the city could extend bonuses to all other city employees as well. Councilman John Williams asked his colleagues to not forget about the city’s retirees during these discussions, as they haven’t been included in the most recent raises. He said to talk about bonuses for other employees and leave them out is “unfair.” “We’ve given everybody multiple raises and had nothing for them,” Williams said. “In many cases they’re the ones hurting the most.” In addition to the discussion of raises, Councilwoman Bess Rich brought up concerns over 6 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 the city’s recent failure to pay rent to the county for use of Government Plaza. County Commissioner Connie Hudson has said the city owes the county more than $500,000 in back rent. The city admits it hasn’t paid rent since February, but says the decision was made in response to losses the city incurred collecting the county’s taxes in recent years.The city’s collection of county tax is tied into the rent agreement the governments signed in 1991. City attorney Ricardo Woods said the city is looking for a more favorable rent agreement since the county began telling taxpayers to use a state-sponsored online portal. Woods said the sides have agreed to come together to discuss a solution. Councilman Joel Daves called a 3 p.m. finance committee meeting for Monday, Sept. 18, to discuss the budget. The council, which delayed a vote on the budget again this week could make a final decision on it on as early as Tuesday, Sept. 19.

BAYBRIEF | UTILITIES No easy fix MAWSS GRAPPLES WITH FAILURE OF SPANISH FORT WATER PIPE PROJECT BY DALE LIESCH A $3 million project to upgrade a water main across the Mobile-Tensaw Delta has hit an unexpected snag and work has been temporarily stopped, according to a Mobile Area Water and Sewer System spokeswoman. The project, which involves installing an 18-inch ductile iron pipe, was halted after the project’s casing pipe collapsed, MAWSS spokeswoman Barbara Shaw wrote in an email. “The permanent repairs called for 3,000 feet of 36-inch steel casing to be pulled through a directionally drilled bore nearly 90 feet under the river,” she wrote. “When contractors pulled the casing through, the casing pipe collapsed. This stopped work on the project until contractors could determine why the collapse occurred and how the problem will be corrected.” While work has been halted, Shaw said she believes it could begin again as early as next week, once the contractor figures out what caused the issue. Any additional cost should be incurred by the contractor, she said before the meeting of the MAWSS Board of Commissioners Sept. 11. “MAWSS expects the contractor to identify a path forward in the next few days,” Shaw wrote. The project became necessary in January when there was a failure in a segment of pipe carrying water across the causeway from Mobile to Spanish Fort. The failure caused a service disruption for roughly 30 customers, including several area restaurants. MAWSS replaced the bad line with a temporary solution above and at the waterline, which is still in place. In April, the board approved a contract with Construction Labor Services for a total of $3,071,089.41 to replace one segment of ductile iron pipe at one boring, which is directional drilling underneath the water. The initial bid, which was opened in late February, was for more than $5 million and included more segments and a second boring. In order to move forward with the lower-cost option, the board had to approve a change order eliminating the second boring. In addition to the work on the single boring and segment, the contract includes work on installing emergency connection stub-outs for easier bypasses if there is another rupture, MAWSS Assistant Director Doug Cote said at the time. Following the recommendation of staff, the board voted to reject a number of bids to increase the line size due to a lack of funding. While a number of bids came in for the work, they ranged from $4.3 million to $23 million. Commissioners ultimately went with a cheaper option based on staff recommendations. In other business, the board discussed the possibility of a one-time bonus for retirees, which would cost $127,024 for all 225 retirees. Commissioners asked for more information on the proposal to possibly put it on the October agenda. The proposal must be approved by Oct. 31. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE There’s a way CITY OF MOBILE TO OFFER WILLS TO LOW-INCOME FAMILIES BY DALE LIESCH T he city of Mobile found a solution to a problem affecting 1,300 to 1,400 households, one that could potentially prevent neighborhoods from falling into decline. Facilitated by Legal Services Alabama’s Mobile office, the “Leaving a Legacy” program will help provide free wills to low-income residents of the city. The program will not only help those in need, but will benefit the city by helping prevent future blight problems affecting properties without heirs. Homes often, if not specifically added to a will, are left with no clear owner and become heir property, according to a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. “Heir property is one of the greatest contributing factors to blight in any medium to large-size city, Mobile included,” the statement reads. “These types of properties are often not transferred properly or are transferred to multiple heirs. This is particularly a problem when the heirs include multiple generations and are out of state, causing the home to become forgotten, abandoned and unmaintained.” Jamey Roberts, senior director of neighborhood development, said a simple windshield survey of homes in the city revealed that more than 1,300 fell under this distinction. Many of those homes have already or could fall into disrepair, leaving a long-term impact on entire neighborhoods. “We run into some problems with heir properties,” he said. “ … They can stall out a new market and then it spirals down and affects neighboring properties. Just about every problem we have is because of heir property.” LSA will be hiring an attorney using Community Development Block Grants to oversee the program, Roberts said. That person will first hold seminars on the general importance of wills to help market the program, Roberts said, before meeting one-on-one with anyone who qualifies under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines. The guidelines state that in order to qualify, a family of four must make $44,100 or less annually. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY ‘Step up’ COUNTY AGREES TO FUND LOCAL COURT POSITIONS, FOR NOW BY JASON JOHNSON B efore they’d even sorted the final details of their own budget, Mobile County Commissioners agreed to set aside hundreds of thousands of dollars to help cover funding losses in the local judicial system that have been repeatedly and routinely incurred at the state level. All three commissioners voted Monday to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Administrative Office Courts, which operates the state court system in Alabama including the 13th Circuit in Mobile County. The MOU sets the groundwork for a one-time reimbursement of $392,000, which the county will use to repay the state’s costs of funding “attendant” and “legal research assistant” positions in local courts that might have otherwise have been cut. Attorney Jay Ross said 13th Circuit Presiding Judge John R. Lockett requested the county’s help earlier this year. “The commission is under no obligation to fund these positions but wants to help the judicial system,” Ross said. “Mobile County has one of the busiest dockets in the state, and AOC reduced its funding by almost $400,000.” Ensuring Alabama’s legal system is properly funded locally is nothing new for the commission, which spent years in a lawsuit with District Attorney Ashley Rich over county’s obligation to fund local prosecutors, despite them technically being employees of the state. While commissioners unanimously approved Lockett’s request for funding assistance, all three put the state on notice that Mobile County’s generosity shouldn’t be counted on next year. “This is another one of those situations where a state function is just being underfunded, and we’re doing what we can to try to help with that, once again,” Commission President Merceria Ludgood said. “We really need the state to step up and do what it needs to do in order to make sure we’re fully and properly funding these essential operations of government like the courts.” Commissioner Jerry Carl said it was made “very clear” Mobile County would not do the same the next year, while Commissioner Connie Hudson simply said, “We cannot take over the funding responsibilities of the state. We just can’t.” Oil revenues may be “gobbled up” As Mobile County begins to evaluate potential uses for a significant increase in funding from offshore oil revenues, there’s growing concern that natural disasters along the Gulf Coast might prompt that money to be redirected federally. Revenue generated by offshore oil leases is distributed according to the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). The 2006 law set boundaries for oil exploration in the Gulf and established a program to share federal revenues with coastal states and counties. In 2018, Mobile and Baldwin counties’ share of those revenues is projected to increase dramatically. Environmental Services Director Bill Melton previously estimated that, on the “lower end of the projected allocations,” Mobile County could see an additional $4 million by March 2018, though he noted revenue fluctuates with oil prices and demand. However, turbulence in Washington and in the waters of the Atlantic have created some political hurdles for that funding. In May, President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal came with a recommendation to repeal GOMESA entirely. The White House suggested that ending GOMESA revenue sharing would save the federal government $272 8 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 million a year, but the losses to Gulf states through 2027 could top $3.5 billion. Alabama alone would potentially forfeit up to $56 million each year. For Commissioner Jerry Carl, the idea of GOMESA funding being repurposed in Washington, D.C., did not sit well, especially considering how coastal Alabama fared in the multi-billion-dollar settlement with BP resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. “The state took most of our BP money and gave it to other areas across Alabama that were not affected. This move will do the same thing on a national level,” he added. “GOMESA has to remain here on the Gulf.” U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne recently sponsored a successful amendment in the House that could add some protection, though. Byrne, who’s defended GOMESA revenue shares in the past, said he’s committed to making sure those dollars stay in the coastal communities that provide “a significant infrastructure and workforce for the oil and gas industry.” However, Melton recently said there are new concerns oil revenue could be redirected to fund federal disaster relief efforts, which could be staggering in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. “What’s on the federal mind right now is to use that money to help fund [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] because these disasters are beyond even the capability of the federal government, apparently,” Melton said. “Keep in mind that, when a disaster happens, our biggest role — other than saving lives — is recovery, and nothing is more expensive.” Still, Ludgood is pushing the county to evaluate potential projects and uses for its GOMESA funding, even with concerns that those dollars could be “gobbled up by Washington.” GOMESA funding has a limited number of acceptable uses, most of which have an environmental focus. Though no projects have been identified, the county has used similar funding in the past to preserve important coastal ecosystem water sources. “GOMESA provides critically important funding to Alabama and other Gulf states that bear the impact and potential risks involved with offshore oil and gas activity,” Hudson said. “It is the major source of funding in Mobile County to address conservation, wetland and ecosystem restoration and hurricane protection issues.” An overview of projected funding and its potential uses is scheduled during the Commission’s Oct. 9 meeting. For Ludgood, who said the recent flooding seen in Houston put GOMESA funding on her mind, her immediate priority is stormwater management. “Every time I see one of these cities underwater, it reminds me that we have significant stormwater issues in our community,” Ludgood said. “[That] must be a priority, and GOMESA is an important part of funding what needs to be done.”

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Turn for the worse BUSINESSES SAY ORANGE BEACH U-TURN SYSTEM COSTS THEM MONEY BY JOHN MULLEN C hris Ybarra is happy the state listened when he asked for a change in a roadway plan in front of his business, Cotton’s Restaurant in Orange Beach. The initial configuration in the U-turn project at his front entrance would have drastically hurt his bottom line, Ybarra said. “My projections were it would have cut my business probably somewhere between 50 to 75 percent,” he said. “It would have choked my business off.” But Ybarra is one of very few people happy about the new traffic patterns on Alabama 182 from Cotton Bayou Beach Access on the east to West Loop Road on the west. But his happiness was short-lived. “It’s had a negative impact on my business because of the construction, and they didn’t get completed until the 8th or 10th of May,” Ybarra said. “The summer was not as promising.” Up and down the beach road, business owners are saying the same thing. “It’s been a nightmare,” Café Beignet owner Al Joseph said. Joseph said his business depends on impulse buying. When cars pass by and see his sign, they might stop to try his beignets. “They’ve taken that away,” he said. “Now you can’t turn in. You have to go down there and make a U-turn, and by then you’ve seen two or three other places. It’s killed our inside business. We no longer have the west-to-east trade turning in. They have to go down to Publix, almost to state Route 161.” Off-beach businesses report they are feeling the impact as well. Tacky Jack’s CFO Ken Kichler said business at the Orange Beach store isn’t growing at the same rate it did in 2016, and he believes part of the reason is the new road configuration. In July he was in west Orange Beach, which has a majority of condo rentals, and put Tacky Jack’s in his GPS. “It tells you to make a left turn on 161, but you can’t make that turn anymore,” Kichler said. “The next direction, it basically took you to the bottom of the bridge and you had to do a U-turn.” ALDOT spokesperson Cheyenne West said the state is working with GPS companies to get the glitches worked out. She also said the state received negative comments when the road first opened. She said those have faded as drivers learn to navigate the road. City Administrator Ken Grimes said in a three-year period there were more than 270 accidents on the same stretch of road, including five fatalities. He said more than 70 percent of those involved left-turn movements. “Is it more of an inconvenience?” Grimes asked. “And the answer is yes. But it does flow and you are safer.” More U-turns are coming. Phase II of the median project will start at West Loop Road and go west to the Romar Beach Access. Construction is scheduled to start in October. Welcome mat IRMA EVACUEES FILL BALDWIN HOTELS, VACATION RENTALS BY JOHN MULLEN D uring normal business hours, you’re not likely to run across a pet in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Daphne. “We don’t normally allow pets,” manager Steven Peacock said. This past weekend was anything but normal. Evacuees from Florida seeking safe shelter from Hurricane Irma started arriving on Friday. On Monday morning, Baldwin County EMA director Reggie Chitwood said every hotel in the county was full during the weekend. “All of our hotels have been full for several days and most of our campgrounds,” Chitwood said. “That started happening Friday. We have 44 dedicated campsites [at the Baldwin County Coliseum] with hookups for RVs, and we’ve got 20 of those filled.” And in Daphne, there were lots of puppies roaming around the Holiday Inn. “We have all kinds of neat dogs running around everywhere,” Peacock said. The welcome mat was out all over Baldwin County for those fleeing the storm. Beach condos and other vacation rentals were near capacity as well. On the beach, several companies and properties also waived rules on pets. Peacock said when guests had to be turned away from the Holiday Inn, he sent them to shelters. “We have a list of the shelters in the area we were giving people when we were sold out,” Peacock said. “The one in Robertsdale and the Gulf Coast Maritime Museum in Mobile.” The Baldwin County Coliseum in Roberts- dale was the main facility, and Chitwood said 435 people were housed there. “Everybody’s comfortable, they have everything that they need and the outpouring from the community has been outstanding,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for any better operation.” The Red Cross is in charge of the Robertsdale shelter during most emergency events, Chitwood said. “Our memorandum of understanding is with the Red Cross to handle our shelter in an event like this, a non-wind event,” he said. “This is considered a non-wind event because we’re not actually under the hurricane activity. “We turn it over to the Red Cross and they do what they do and they’ve done an outstanding job with it. BAYBRIEF | COURTS Case closed DOJ CONCLUDES INVESTIGATION INTO DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING BY JASON JOHNSON T he United States Department of Justice announced Sept. 7 that it will not pursue federal criminal charges against former Mobile police officer Harold Hurst, who shot and killed 19-yearold Michael Moore during a 2016 traffic stop in Mobile. Officials from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile and the FBI notified Moore’s family of the determination, stating that “the evidence obtained through the course of a rigorous investigation is insufficient to prove [Hurst] willfully used excessive force.” According to the DOJ, the department devoted significant time and resources to investigating the events surrounding Moore’s death, which occurred on June 13, 2016, in Mobile near the University of South Alabama Medical Center. “A team of experienced career federal prosecutors from the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed evidence obtained by the FBI and state investigators to determine whether the officer violated any federal laws,” a DOJ statement reads. “They conducted a detailed and lengthy analysis of numerous materials, including police reports, law enforcement accounts, witness statements, affidavits of witnesses, dispatch logs, physical evidence reports, the autopsy report, photographs, videos of some portions of the incident and conducted additional witness interviews.” The DOJ’s assessment of what led up to the shooting were similar to accounts initially given by the Mobile Police Department: Moore made an erratic turn while driving a car that had been reported stolen, and, when pulled over, provided Hurst with a false driver’s license number. As was the case in the local investigation, there were “conflicting eyewitness accounts” from residents and motorists traveling through the area about what happened once Moore exited the vehicle — “critical events” that weren’t captured on video because Hurst was not equipped with a body camera at the time. “Both passengers inside Moore’s vehicle acknowledged that they saw Moore with a firearm prior to the shooting. One passenger observed a firearm in Moore’s car seat before encountering the officer, and the other saw a firearm in Moore’s waistband once he stepped outside the vehicle,” the DOJ statement reads. “Some eyewitnesses describe Moore pulling up his pants or having his hands MOORE EXITED THE VEHICLE WITH A CELL PHONE IN HIS RIGHT HAND, HE ASKED MOORE TO PUT THE CELL PHONE DOWN, AND WHEN MOORE BENT DOWN TO PUT THE PHONE ON THE GROUND, HE SAW A GUN IN MOORE’S WAISTBAND.” by his waist immediately prior to the shooting. Others describe Moore ‘snatching’ his hand downward or ‘flinching’ at the time of the shooting.” The DOJ’s account of interviews with Hurst are also consistent with statements he made to local investigators following the incident: Moore exited the vehicle with a cell phone in his right hand, he asked Moore to put the cell 10 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 phone down, and when Moore bent down to put the phone on the ground, he saw a gun in Moore’s waistband. “The officer commanded Moore not to reach for the gun, but Moore did so, at which time the officer shot Moore causing Moore to fall to the ground,” the statement reads. “While on the ground, the officer again commanded Moore not to reach for the gun. However, Moore reached for the gun, and the officer shot him again.” The DOJ also acknowledged one of the more controversial pieces of evidence that came to light in the aftermath of Moore’s death — that the firearm was found under Moore’s right hip in the waistband of his shorts, but only after he’d been transported from the scene to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. “Under the applicable federal criminal civil rights laws, prosecutors must establish, beyond a reasonable doubt, that an officer ‘willfully’ deprived an individual of a constitutional right, meaning the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids,” the DOJ statement reads. “This is the highest standard of intent imposed by the law. Neither accident, mistake, fear, negligence, nor bad judgment is sufficient to establish a willful federal criminal civil rights violation.” Using those measurements, investigators concluded the government couldn’t “disprove the officer’s claim that he believed that Moore was reaching for a firearm, that he feared for his life, and that he made the split-second decision to defend it.” The announcement from the DOJ on Thursday cleared Hurst from any possible criminal liability in Moore’s death. A Mobile County grand jury already elected not to pursue criminal charges against him at the state level last fall. However, Hurst still faces a federal civil lawsuit filed by Moore’s family in 2016. According to court records, a stay in that case was lifted Monday. Hurst, who worked as an MPD officer for more than four years at the time of Moore’s death, retired just last week after spending the past 14 months on paid administrative leave. Following the conclusion of the federal investigation, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson issued a statement referring to Moore’s death as a “tragedy,” and vowing to continue efforts to improve police relations with communities in all areas of Mobile. “Since the shooting of Michael Moore, the city of Mobile has taken unprecedented steps to ensure transparency — incorporating lessons learned from other communities that have experienced similar tragedies,” Stimpson wrote. “Our prayers remain with all of the families affected by this incident. We continue to work as a city to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the citizens we serve.”

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Some legacy-building ideas for Stimpson ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A bay-front park First and foremost, one thing this mayor and City Council should really take seriously is finding a way to give citizens of this burg an opportunity to get out on our famous bay without having to either inherit a house or be otherwise financially blessed. Yes, I’m talking about creating a bay-front park. While the vast majority of city frontage along Mobile Bay is privately owned and part of residences, FIRST AND FOREMOST, ONE THING THIS MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL SHOULD REALLY TAKE SERIOUSLY IS FINDING A WAY TO GIVE CITIZENS OF THIS BURG AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET OUT ON OUR FAMOUS BAY WITHOUT HAVING TO EITHER INHERIT A HOUSE OR BE OTHERWISE FINANCIALLY BLESSED.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 The bridge So, speaking of congestion, let’s hope this next four years ends with a new Interstate 10 bridge actively being constructed. No one can really argue any longer that we don’t need this bridge. It should have been started at least five years ago. While the multiple sources of funding and massive cost of the project are primarily what have kept it on the drawing board so far, the city needs to make more noise about getting it done. There will be a governor’s race next year, and that’s a great opportunity for Stimpson to bend a lot of ears, because it’s going to take support at the state and federal level to get this thing built. I’m not saying the mayor hasn’t been active, but maybe it’s time he loaded up all those gubernatorial candidates, members of ALDOT and federal transportation experts into a car and tried to drive them through the Wallace Tunnel at 5 p.m. on a Friday. They’ll be begging to fund the bridge. Litter Sandy, if there’s one other thing you could do to really leave a long-standing mark on this city in your second term, somehow breaking the citizenry’s love affair with throwing trash into the streets would be it. The city has made some strides over the past four years, and I know litter is one of Stimpson’s biggest irritations, but it’s time to get really crazy. There are still just too many people who toss cans, cigarette butts, fast-food bags and dirty diapers out of their car windows. It’s like they’re in some kind of 60 mph Mardi Gras parade where people want to catch filthy diapers. We need a good anti-litter campaign and the cops should write tickets to people throwing anything out of their windows. On top of that, the city needs to find a way to take on the Press-Register’s hurling of thousands of plastic bags containing unwanted advertising circulars every week. It’s amazing such a high-profile and at one time very important corporate citizen continues to throw thousands of pounds of trash onto streets and sidewalks every week and the city has to stand by meekly while they do it. If by the end of the next four years it’s possible to drive on litter-free streets down to a new bay-front park where one can look north and see the new I-10 bridge well under construction, that would be a job well done. THEGADFLY the University of South Alabama Foundation has roughly 300 acres of land at Brookley that would make an amazing park. Most of that is the former USA Gulf Pines golf course — a truly gorgeous piece of real estate. The Foundation has repeatedly made clear it wants to develop this property, but it seems like such a huge waste to have it rolled over to create Days Inns, extended-stay condos or whatever they have in mind. For some reason we Mobilians have become complacent about not having access to both our river and our bay. More than a few people I’ve met over the years were actually surprised to know there IS a river downtown. But the river is heavily industrialized already and not really conducive to water sports or fishing, unless getting run over by a tugboat is your idea of a good time. The land at Brookley, though, would provide great access to the bay, where people could fish and swim, or paddleboard and kayak. Imagine how nice it would be to take a five-minute drive to a park where you could actually enjoy the water you might have read about in a history book. Ever since the Deepwater Horizon exploded and the always-about-to-be-released BP money became a constant discussion, it has seemed like a no-brainer for Mobile to somehow use that money to make the Foundation an offer it can’t refuse in order to create Mobile’s most important park. What would be more environmentally sound than preserving acres of oakcovered shoreline? If Mobile could accomplish this — along with adding a pier that’s one foot longer than Fairhope’s — it would be transformative. It would also greatly help improve downtown living to have a terrific park just a few minutes away. Maybe even a trolley from the park to downtown as well? Once that land is gone, it’s gone. There won’t be another opportunity for the city of Mobile to reconnect with its namesake bay. And as traffic congestion makes it harder and harder to get over to Baldwin County to visit the beaches, many of us will just end up as pathetic landlubbers who might as well be living in a mall. (OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but you get the drift.) Of course creating such a park would be expensive and complex, but unlike Mobile’s history of build-it-and-they-willcome projects, a waterfront park is sure to be used for generations. Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen N ow that Mayor Sandy Stimpson has been reelected and is all snuggled in for another four years running America’s most potentially exciting city, it seems like a good time to pester hizzoner about a few things that might make his second four years even more memorable than the first. While Stimpson is certain to keep pushing his One Mobile theme, along with plans to make the city safer and more family- and business-friendly by 2020, there are still other things he should tackle that could leave a lasting legacy. I’ll admit up front some readers may find these ideas a little pie-in-the-sky, but if you’ll just settle down and drink four or five strong cocktails, it’ll all start to make sense. PERHAPS FAIRHOPE’S DISPUTES CAN BEST BE SETTLED BY JUDGE STEVE HARVEY IN THE COURT OF FAMILY FEUD.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA A cone of uncertain, random, post-hurricane thoughts ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H urricane Irma has been on the minds of many a Mobilian over the past week or so. After absolutely decimating the Caribbean islands, she ultimately decided to visit the Sunshine State and make it not so “sunshiney.” Thankfully, Irma left us alone for the most part, only giving us a little bit of wind and strangely chugging our bay down her pie hole, or I guess I should say her “eye hole” (or whatever it is she did with it). Though it could have been much, much worse, there will still be lots of cleanup and rebuilding to do for our friends in Florida. And God help those poor island nations, where the devastation is vast and catastrophic. Irma continues to be downgraded as she steadily loses her steam and meanders to the west. Since she started petering out, my thoughts have been sort of the same way — becoming increasingly disorganized over time. So, to get my head as clear as the now bright, blue skies, I am going to clean it out on this page to make room for more orderly thoughts. Check back next week for a column that may have more coherence. Don’t hold me to it though, I said MAY. What a truly kind and wonderful city we have. After Harvey, countless area organizations and individuals collected money and supplies to deliver to Texas. During Irma, we placed the welcome mat down at the city limits and greeted evacuees and their pets with open arms. There was such an overwhelming outpouring of kindness to these people from our residents. With restaurants like Heroes and T.P. Crockmiers, as well as many other churches and civic groups, donating meals to the folks sheltering at The Grounds, to families who organized activities in Cathedral Square, our citizens stepped up to the plate. Many restaurants and businesses offered free or discounted items to these people, among many other small acts of kindness. It was so wonderful to see and it makes me proud to call this city home. Are we ready for the big one? This week marks the 38th anniversary of Frederic, one of, if not the most, devastating hurricanes to hit our area. After Harvey, my husband and I looked to the back of our own neighborhood, where Three Mile Creek runs. We wondered just how far it would rise into our ‘hood in Harvey-like conditions? With so much water flowing through the city, how would Mobile fare as a whole in a 100- or 1,000-year-flood event? With regular ol’ rainstorms sometimes flooding our streets, it’s not a pretty thought. And with powerful winds like Irma, when she was at her strongest, how would our structures hold up in a storm like that? Sure, modern edifices have been built to higher standards and codes, but we still have a lot of historical buildings and houses in close proximity to Mobile Bay. What if the “big one” came right up her mouth? Yikes! I hope we don’t have to find out these answers firsthand anytime soon, but with folks suffering to our east and west at the hands of these two very different storms, it sure has me thinking about these very different and very frightening scenarios — and if there are any lessons to be learned on things we can do now to prevent such devastating outcomes. Speaking of disasters, have you seen this Senate race? Almost as frightening as a natural disaster, just a reminder the Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions is between a guy who has been removed from office TWICE and the dude who is currently holding the seat, but who sold his soul to a horny old devil to get it. With all of our attention focused on the hurricanes, I had rather blissfully forgotten about this for a tiny bit. Icky, icky, icky. These are not good choices, people. As such, it has led to some speculating that Democrat Doug Jones may actually have a shot at winning the general, no matter which one of the two evils wins out. Jones, a former U.S. attorney with a very impressive resume, including convicting two former Klansmen in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, looks like a far better choice than Removable Roy or Sleazy Luther. Well, except Jones is clearly crazy, as he is a Democrat running for office … in Alabama. Did you hear me? That’s right, I said Democrat … in Alabama … running for office. He must be nuts! Sadly, in this polarized climate and in this state, in particular, if I were a betting gal, I would still put my money on one of the other two clowns. As disgraceful and embarrassing as they both are, people still put party over person. Thank God football is back Even though that dismal race is almost as depressing as national politics and natural disasters, we do thankfully have football to take our minds off of it. It is so nice to have all that political nastiness on our social media feeds replaced with friends playfully calling each other “Bammers” and “Barners” and criticizing Clemson for rushing the field or Oklahoma for planting flags. It has been absolutely refreshing to watch Auburn fans jumping off the Gus Bus and Saban acting like an ass to the media. And yes, even the Saints stinking it up on Monday Night Football is a sight for very sore eyes. It seems like all is right with the world again — at least for a few hours at a time on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights. And you know what? I’ll take it. S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Be on guard for anti-elite elitism BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM B ack in the 1990s, there was a commercial for Pace Picante Sauce. It featured a group of good ol’ boy types sitting around a campfire, and for whatever reason, eating picante sauce. A jar of Pace’s picante sauce runs out. The replacement jar is less than satisfactory because it isn’t Pace and, as it turned out, was made in New York City. “New York City!” they exclaimed in disgust. The moral of that story was Pace, the brand made in San Antonio, was superior to the one made in New York City because New York City — what do they know about food for the common folk? There is something completely repulsive about some know-it-all guy from a big city like New York, Washington or Los Angeles telling us what is best for us. Last November’s election was a rejection of this (despite a New York City real estate developer being the beneficiary). No way — these self-appointed philosopher kings sipping on lattes in their artsy-fartsy metropolis hipster havens were not going to dictate to the rest of the country how we should run our lives, as ballots were cast for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. It was a natural and perhaps justifiable reaction to a lot of the force-fed political correctness. And it’s not exclusively a political phenomenon. Americans are told they must reject some historical symbols because they’re insensitive. Gender is no longer a physical attribute — it’s a state of mind. Being against illegal immigration is racist. For all of this, Newton’s third law of physics seems to apply: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. It’s not that there’s just a rejection of these assertions from our fellow left-leaning mindless ne’er-do-wells populating our big cities. It’s a rejection of almost everything they do. The idea is that the elites on Wall Street, in Hollywood and in Washington don’t get it. Other than Pace Picante Sauce, there are other gimmicks that play off of this — such as the Farmers Only dating website and its slogan, “City folks just don’t get it.” But at what point does it become anti-elitism elitism? With all of this, we run the danger of rejecting everything just because it is born in places that dismiss flyover country’s way of life. Granted, the elites in our society have more 14 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 influence in day-to-day life because they control Hollywood, Washington, Wall Street and Madison Avenue. Be on guard against making these judgments. It’s an easy trap to fall into. “Well, if they don’t like it in Washington, it must be good for America.” That might be true sometimes, but not always. That’s the mentality that has created the caustic situation in American politics and culture. One side thinks the stupid hicks in their little towns aren’t allowing the country to progress and another side thinks the city slickers and their moral depravity are what’s going to lead to the downfall of the America we grew up with. And in this case, two wrongs make a right. In other words, both feel justified based on how the other side reacts to them. If you find yourself on the dismissive side of the elite equation, maybe occasionally keep an open mind to what they have to say about any given topic and then be dismissive. The problem with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and Wall Street Journal editorial types is they tend to think they are more learned than all the plebes in the hinterlands. They find the foreign policy Trump campaigned on to be naïve and simplistic. In some ways, it was, given how Trump is running his foreign policy shop now. That’s something to keep in mind when they pontificate from their high-rise office buildings in Manhattan. Yeah, they’re scornful that many have views on foreign policy and vote based on that view. It doesn’t mean that they have bad information. When you completely shut out the elitist view from your consumption, it is to your detriment. That view might be wrong but it steers the direction our policymakers tend to go. When you shut it out or dismiss it as nonsense, you’re no better than they are — at least when it comes to running the country. Wanting to tell a southerner how to bake a pecan pie or someone from Kansas how to plant a wheat crop — the academic’s take on that probably isn’t going to be as strong. (Perhaps you just listen out of politeness if you’re ever faced with those circumstances?) Don’t fall into the trap of anti-elite elitism. It’s demagogued in our elections and a lot of that is the motivation behind the sewer-attack advertisements in our political campaigns, which for the most part are contrived by elites. You’ll be better informed if you don’t.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL TekLinks joins IT corridor BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B irmingham-based TekLinks is hosting an open house Sept. 28 at its new location in downtown Mobile, inside the The Buick Building, 451 St. Louis St. ”We are hosting an event from 3-6 p.m. that is sponsored by Citrix and Microsoft, just to basically show our space and our commitment to Mobile,” said Jeff Mackin, TekLinks regional sales director. All Over Janitorial Services has leased the 4,371-squarefoot office building previously occupied by Rogers & Willard Builders at 3005 Mill St. in midtown. The property consists of 0.71 acres with several storage buildings, storage sheds and yard space. Joey Betbeze with Betbeze Realty Co. represented the tenant. David Dexter with NAI Mobile worked for the landlord. • Andy McGee, owner of a Daphne franchise of Memphis-based Lenny’s Subs, recently announced a new location will open this fall in Malbis. The property will encompass roughly 2,200 square feet and employ some 30 employees when fully staffed. McGee was also named 2017 “Franchisee of the Year.” He has consistently ranked second in the company in catering sales volume and in the top 10 in store volume among more than 100 locations in 13 states throughout the Southeast and Midwest. • Goode Realty recently announced the opening of its second location in Orange Beach. It will be managed by broker Claudette Gable. “Demand for vacation homes and investment properties along the Gulf Coast remained strong in 2016 and continues to grow in 2017,” Gable said. • John Cantwell, M.D., recently announced the opening of Cantwell Family Psychiatry at 770 Middle St. in Fairhope. Cantwell has more than 30 years of experience, the last nine on the Eastern Shore. He is board certified in adult, child and adolescent psychiatry. Conditions treated at the office include, but are not limited to: anxiety disorders; attention deficit hyperactivity dis- order, known as ADHD; bipolar disorder; behavioral problems in children and adolescents; common childhood and adolescent mental health conditions; depressive disorders; eating disorders; grief and loss; marriage, relationship and family problems; obsessive-compulsive disorder; psychotic disorders; substance use disorders and other addictions. USAMC trauma team recognized For a second consecutive year, the University of South Alabama Medical Center stroke team earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s “Get with the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus” award. The medical center’s stroke team had to achieve specific results spanning a two-year period to earn the award. The award recognizes the hospital’s ability to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines developed using the latest scientific evidence. This accolade is granted to programs that have successfully rendered the quality of care mandated through the use of specific guidelines. To qualify for the award, the hospital had to meet quality measures aimed at the reduction of time between a stroke patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment. As a state-certified Level 1 trauma and burn center, USA Medical Center serves as the major referral center for southern Alabama, southeast Mississippi and portions of northwest Florida. In 2016 the hospital served patients from 53 counties. The medical center’s designated trauma team — which includes around-the-clock trauma surgeons, cardiovascular surgeons and neurosurgeons — treats an average of five critically injured patients per day, or more than 1,700 people per year. USA Medical Center is a part of USA Health. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Wilkins Miller among best accountancies Wilkins Miller, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, has been named one of 2017’s “Best Accounting Firms to Work for” by Accounting Today for the third year in a row. The firm is one of only 100 from across the country to earn this recognition by the industry trade magazine. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the best accounting firms to work for in the country,” said Allen Carroll, Wilkins Miller managing partner. “This recognition is a direct result of our entire team being totally committed to making our firm a great place to work.” Wilkins Miller was selected from among hundreds of companies across the country, according to a news release. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses. “We firmly believe that having an engaged and happy team is the cornerstone for our success,” said Michael Kintz, Wilkins Miller partner. “We continually strive to provide opportunities for our team to achieve their professional and personal goals.” Wilkins Miller is located at 41 West Interstate 65 Service Road North, Suite 400, in Mobile and 56 South Section St. in Fairhope. For more information, visit the company’s website. Carpenter selected to Forbes list S. Wesley Carpenter, vice president and resident director of the Fairhope Merrill Lynch Wealth Management office, was recently named to Forbes magazine’s inaugural “America’s Top Next Generation Wealth Advisors” list. Developed by Shook Research, the list acknowledges the industry’s future leaders born in 1980 or later, according to a news release. Carpenter graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a minor in economics. He is a board member of the Eastern Shore Art Center and Alabama Planned Giving Council and active in the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, Mobile Big Game Fishing Club, Mobile Touchdown Club and Red Elephant Club. According to Forbes, in addition to meeting the age criteria, selected candidates considered were considered likely to assume leadership positions in their respective regions. Advisers were interviewed by telephone and in person and measured qualitatively, examining service models, investing processes, experience levels and integrity. Each adviser also completed a lengthy survey covering such factors as compliance records, client retention, revenues produced and assets managed.

CUISINE | THE DISH A salt for all seasons BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET E ver get lost in the seasoning aisle of the grocery store? I get lost in my own spice cabinet. I have jars of seasonings I don’t even know how they got there. It can be a little intimidating for an untrained home chef to be inundated with plastic containers of cream of tartar, marjoram or turmeric, knowing fully well he or she has been through every recipe filling 10 different cookbooks and never once has been required to use any of these foreign substances. If you really want to get into that we can, but I’m pretty sure you could Google a use for each and every baffling spice. Take your time. But I thought today it would be a clever idea to explore the different varieties of the original seasoning and preservative: salt. I grew up pretty much thinking there was salt and that was it. The Morton’s logo is forever ingrained in my memory. Once or twice a year we would load up the ice cream maker and Khaki would grab a load of rock salt. It was the same brand but in a box instead of a cylinder. Maybe you felt like I did. So you grew up. Suddenly there was sea salt. Then there was kosher salt. Your point of view began to change and then, wow, all of a sudden there was a world of salt to explore! Himalayan pink salt, blue, grey, black and I am certain more colors of the rainbow are to appear soon enough. It’s not something most of us are used to. Our common table salt is heavily processed, which cleans and frees it of any “contaminants” such as other minerals. Unprocessed salts can take on many different colors defined by their surroundings. Of course, if those surrounding minerals could be potentially toxic you may appreciate the soulless processed salt. WORD OF MOUTH Windmill Market to host ‘Plate + Gather’ The pop-up dinner concept is still a hot trend across the United States and Fairhope’s Windmill Market is getting into the game with its latest “Plate + Gather” series. The inaugural event will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Chef Wade Price, souschef at Ox Kitchen. The Mobile native will bring a wealth of Asian influence to this dinner stemming from his time spent living in China from age 8, when he moved there with his family, the youngest of a team exploring the ancient form of kung fu known as gor chor. All grown up and back in the Port City, Price has honed his skills in the kitchens of our very own Von’s Bistro, NoJa and The Battle So, is there a big difference in flavor? I can honestly throw out the word, “kinda.” Yes, you can taste a difference side by side. Could I taste a difference in two exact recipes where the only change has been the type of salt used? More than likely I could not, but that’s not really the point. The point is finding the proper use for each of these different varieties based on their saltiness, crystal shape and flavor. Most chefs will agree that plain table salt is garbage, opting to at least bump it up to kosher salt. You will immediately tell a difference. It is one of the most versatile NaCl things out there, with a much larger grain than most of us are used to. From salting meats to small amounts of pickling, this one can complete most jobs. Use it when needed at the start of a recipe or as a go-to finishing salt. This is your safe bet and every cupboard needs a box. Keep it dry. There’s usually no iodine in the mix. I keep a shaker of Alessi sea salt handy. This is a crystal salt from the Mediterranean and is easily attainable at most grocers. Almost all salt comes from the sea (or what used to be a sea), but this is a crystalline salt harvested through evaporation. I’ve always purchased the coarse grind to get a different texture than what is in grandma’s shaker. What are the celebs crazy about? Oh, it’s for sure Maldon. Not only is this the brand name of this flaky sea salt, it’s also the town in County Essex from whence it came. This may be the Brits’ most widely accepted contribution to the culinary world, at least in terms of ingredients. I have a jar of these flakes (said to be pyramid shaped) and will concur there is a difference. It’s so flaky it makes the perfect pinch to grind between your fingers over a tomato slice or anything that requires a flamboyant finish. House Hotel. Diners can expect six courses of Modern Asian cuisine with cocktail pairings by Fairhope’s Kyle Kinder of Tongue & Groove. Price for the event is $125 per person, tax and gratuity included. Tickets are limited to just 100 attendees so order yours today via EventBrite or www.windmillmarket.org. See you there. Tropical Smoothie unleashes new menu items Tropical Smoothie in Legacy Village has long been a quick stop for me. Of course the smoothies get a lot of the buzz, but their sandwiches shine the most, in my opinion. You can certainly find this one on Amazon or often at Target. Fleur de sel is another finishing salt that gets its name from the flowerlike crystals that form on the surface of seawater as it evaporates. It’s scraped from the salt marsh like cream from milk and must be handled delicately. With a higher moisture content (10 to 20 times higher than that of common salt), fleur de sel doesn’t dissolve as quickly on your tongue which, along with trace minerals, gives it a saltier flavor. Similar to this is sel gris, a French grey salt that comes from the bottom of the same salt pans. The grey color is due to its contact with the pans and the moisture content is typically a few percentages higher than fleur de sel. It can be used in cooking or in finishing, but use it sparingly in comparison to kosher or table salt. Your best bet to find these two is World Market or online, but again, use sparingly. They are pretty expensive. Himalayan pink salt was a big fad a couple of years ago. Some say it’s the MOST CHEFS WILL AGREE THAT PLAIN TABLE SALT IS GARBAGE, OPTING TO AT LEAST BUMP IT UP TO KOSHER SALT. YOU WILL IMMEDIATELY TELL A DIFFERENCE.” purest. Here’s the history lesson. Let’s say hundreds of millions of years ago Mt. Everest wasn’t there. There were sea salt beds. Those beds were covered by lava, which formed mountains that were covered with snow. Today the hand-mined salt gets its hue from varying mineral content. Basically there are claims of health benefits one could experience from changing from table salt to Himalayan pink, but no scientific evidence has proven this true. It does look pretty cool and is a great conversation starter. I wouldn’t go throwing away that normal iodized salt just yet. Some things in life are best kept at 81 cents per pound. But sooner or later we should have expected our consumer lives to be overtaken by high-dollar salt. You can taste a difference. It isn’t life changing, though. Use those fancy salts for your fancy dishes, but keep the other handy for when it doesn’t count as much. The latest news from Tropical Smoothie is a menu change that includes really good bowls, such as the Baja Chicken. Lose the bread and go crazy on the good stuff. There are also several new smoothie varieties that fall into the “better for you” category. With all sorts of great hippie-dippy ingredients such as fresh spinach, kale, basil, ginger and green apple, there is sure to be a combination you’ll love. Check them out at 9 Du Rhu Drive if you haven’t already. Bailey’s sauce a local hit It’s been around for a while, but Bailey’s Original Root Beer BBQ and Dippin’ Sauce recently made its way to my test kitchen lab. The squared-off bottle looks like a pint of snake oil, and the label boasts it “cures lame grilling and fatigued meats.” This local sauce is the creation of Mike Bailey, a man you may know as half of the radio duo on the program “Sip and Chew with Mike and Stu.” It’s definitely a sweet sauce but not as sweet as you’d expect with a root beer base. Actually, I found this sauce has a moderate amount of heat. It’s great with chicken but really excels with ribs. I tried a bit as a dipping sauce with sausage and had excellent results. I even created a dip by mixing it with a bit of mayonnaise that toned down the cayenne enough that the kids loved it with chicken nuggets. Look for it on grocers’ shelves, or better yet call in to the radio program Sunday morning and get Mike to tell you all about it. You need this in your fridge. Recycle! CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Hard sodas catch fire BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Photo | Facebook Henry’s Hard Sodas, made with cane sugar, include ginger ale, orange, grape (not pictured) and cherry cola. I ’m always looking for new column ideas, and a number of people have recently urged me to write on the rise in popularity of hard sodas, which my son dubbed “reverse mocktails.” The concept didn’t sound too good to me — kind of like candy cigarettes — but, in the interest of science, I thought I’d give a couple of a try. Hard sodas are, technically, flavored beers — as they are malted alcoholic beverages with added sugars and other flavors — although they don’t taste anything like beer. While the boom in hard sodas is a relatively recent development, with a number of different brands putting out a host of different flavors, such beverages go back a number of years to the introduction of Mike’s Hard Lemonade (which, incidentally, I really like) and, for those of you who remember the early ’90s, Zima. Small Town Brewery of Wauconda, Illinois, puts out a number of hard sodas (which, incidentally, they define as beers), under the “Not Your Father’s” and “Not Your Mom’s” brands. The female versions include apple pie, iced tea and strawberry rhubarb flavors, while the male offerings are root beer, ginger ale, cream soda and Mountain Ale. Small Town’s “Not Your Father’s Root Beer” is actually the best-selling hard soda in the United States, but as I had not seen a Mountain Ale from another company, I thought I’d give it a try. I chose poorly. Ostensibly a hard Mountain Dew, it had the color of and, I assume, the taste of antifreeze. Anheuser-Busch puts out the “Best Damn” line of hard sodas, which includes a root beer, an apple ale, a sweet tea and a cream soda. As I love cream soda, I gave the Best Damn Cream 20 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Soda a try. It does taste just like cream soda, very sweet — too sweet for me, however. I couldn’t finish the bottle. Henry’s Hard Sodas, brewed by MillerCoors, puts out four flavors — ginger ale, orange, grape and cherry cola — plus two “hard sparking” options in lemon-lime and passion fruit, which are only 95 calories, about half as caloric as Henry’s regular offerings. I sampled the orange and the grape hard sodas from Henry’s and found both to be very tasty. I’m not sure I could tell the difference between Henry’s Hard and a grape or orange Fanta. Twisted Teas, owned by the Boston Beer Co. (of Samuel Adams fame), amazingly puts out 11 different styles of alcoholic teas, including mango, frosted cherry and watermelon lemonade. I tasted its original tea and found it OK, kind of a lightly sweetened sweet tea, nothing like our Lower Alabama cavity-inducing sweet tea. Not bad, but don’t know if I’d get one again. Finally, Louisiana’s Abita Brewing Co. does not put out a slate of hard sodas, but does produce a hard version of its (really excellent) non-alcoholic root beer. Like its non-alcoholic cousin, Bayou Bootlegger Root Beer is brewed with real Louisiana cane sugar, and you can taste the sweetness. As with Henry’s Hard Sodas, it’s hard to tell the difference between the Bayou Bootlegger and a regular root beer. After sampling a host of hard sodas, I’m certainly not ready to give up my IPAs for them, especially since many exceed 200 calories per bottle and about 30 carbs per serving (compared to about 150 calories and 12 carbs for most craft beer). But if you are looking for a sweet alternative to beer, hard sodas might be for you.

COVER STORY Baldwin County’s federal flood maps revamped BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER W hen the freak rainstorm of April 30 ferent areas,” he said. “Usually it’s a three- to five-year process. This has actually been a 10-year process. The through May 1 of 2014 hit Baldwin County, maps we are currently under are dated July of 2007.” about 30 to 35 houses along the Fish River And while storms like Harvey are few and far took on water. between, coastal Alabama still gets its fair share of “I think all but three of them were out of the flood tropical events. Being the rainiest part of the country zone,” Erik Cortinas, EMA coordinator for Fairhope, just adds to the flooding risk for residents in Baldwin said. “On Fish River, it was nine feet above base flood.” and Mobile counties. Now, with the release of new FEMA maps in July, most “Mobile, Alabama, is the rainiest place in the United of those properties are considered to be in a flood zone. States,” Cortinas said. It rains “on average 67 inches a “We have houses that have been removed from year and 59 rain days a year. As of right now I have read the floodplain that are not in a floodplain, per the new we’re at 56 inches for the year now with several months maps,” Cortinas said. “We have a bunch that were added to go.” to the floodplain that were previously not.” Cortinas said living in this rain-prone area is reason Communities all across Baldwin County are experiencenough to have insurance. ing the same scenarios as public meetings and outreaches “You do not have to live in a flood zone to purchase begin to show residents what changed in the first revision flood insurance,” he said. “I suggest to any and everyof flood hazard zone maps since 2007. Cortinas hopes body I talk to: buy flood insurance. You have no idea they will soon have more specific what’s going to happen.” information. Cortinas said number two and “The engineering consultant three on the rain list are Pensacola and the state said they would work and New Orleans. But, he pointed on putting together a spreadsheet out, most flood damage doesn’t for each community identifying come in the special flood hazard the parcels that left and what was BEING THE RAINIEST areas FEMA maps out. brought into the floodplain per the “FEMA will tell you the majornew map information,” he said. “It PART OF THE COUNTRY ity — anywhere from 60 percent would give us the ability to do some or more — of the flood losses they targeted outreach to talk specifically JUST ADDS TO THE insure or pay out are in areas that to people. Right now, it’s hard to are not designated flood zones,” do that because we don’t have any FLOODING RISK FOR Cortinas said. “They are low-lying means to know what came in.” areas with poor drainage. And if Those new to the flood zone will RESIDENTS IN BALDWIN you think about it, it makes sense. If have to consider whether they want you build in a flood zone, you have to buy flood insurance through the AND MOBILE COUNTIES. a required elevation that your floor Federal Emergency Management has to be at. So you are above the Agency’s National Flood Insurance flood line. Program. “It’s the folks that are along the Everybody should have flood creek beds and along the drainage ditches in these areas insurance, Cortinas believes, and he has the devastation that build on grade, slab on the ground. When the water of Hurricane Harvey’s deluge of Texas and Louisiana to rises they are the ones at the most risk.” bolster his position. Recent published reports indicate the number of “There are folks who are going to end up flooding and properties covered by flood insurance dropped from 5.5 losing everything they have and are not in a flood zone,” million in 2012 to 5 million in 2016. The National Flood Cortinas said. “They just experienced 50 inches of rain in Insurance Program reports that only 28 percent of propa five-day period and their homeowners insurance is alerties in high-risk areas have insurance. most certainly not going to cover that damage. It almost The program operates at a $1.4 billion deficit and always typically excludes flood.” is currently facing a $25 billion debt, federal officials Cortinas led an Aug. 29 open house in the Fairhope say. More residents and businesses joining the program City Council chambers to discuss the new FEMA flood would help the bottom line, and officials are afraid to hazard zone map and how it would affect residents here. raise the rates to help the bottom line for fear more “Every so many years FEMA updates their flood people will choose to drop coverage. maps to reflect current or more accurate hazards in dif- 22 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 “I have people ask all the time ‘what if I don’t want to buy insurance?’” Cortinas said. “Whether or not you intend to buy flood insurance when you’re in a flood zone is entirely up to you.” But you still have to follow the guidelines for building according to the FEMA flood hazard zone map, he said. “The reasoning behind that from FEMA is if you allow noncompliance construction in a flood zone, that is potentially, in the event of a storm, debris that can damage other homes,” Cortinas said. “Anybody building in a flood zone has to meet the minimal requirements whether you choose to purchase insurance or not.” Cortinas says that while the flood maps reflect FEMA’s regulations for flood zone building, local governments are the enforcement arm. Fairhope and most other cities, Cortinas said, usually require even more than the minimum elevation from FEMA maps. “We have a one-foot freeboard requirement on all flood zones,” Cortinas said. “You have to build one foot higher than the base flood on the map. Most communities have at least of foot of freeboard. There are some coastal communities that have two- and three-foot freeboards depending on what their concerns are.” Cities all across Baldwin and Mobile counties are having community outreach meetings to discuss the preliminary new maps. A countywide meeting with FEMA and Office of Water Resources officials is scheduled for October at the Foley Civic Center. Fairhope, by law, doesn’t consider the maps preliminary. “Most communities use the maps the minute they are effective,” Cortinas said. “Our ordinances have a provision for best available data and, as of right now, this is the best available data we have.” Residents and businesses have 12 months to present a letter of map amendment or a letter of map revision to FEMA if they disagree with the zoning of their property. “You have the ability to put together the information and request to have it removed from the maps,” Cortinas said. Following is a look at how the new flood maps will affect Eastern Shore and South Baldwin cities. FAIRHOPE Residents on the bay got good news from the new FEMA maps. Inside the city and along dry creek beds, gullies and floodways, the news wasn’t so good. “A floodway is a riverine channel that carries high-velocity water,” Cortinas said. “They mapped a lot of our inland creeks, dry creek beds and gullies. They are considered floodways because in rain events they carry heavy velocity.” In previous flood maps, most of these floodways were never mapped and the possibility of flooding never determined. “Cowpen Creek and a lot of the unnamed creeks in town, a lot of them have never been mapped,” Cortinas said. “It is now mapped and we have several subdivisions now that are fully built all the way along Cowpen Creek.” Among the areas affected are Spring Lake subdivision and the back side of the River Oaks and Destrehan subdivisions, right through Fairfield Place. Also, Seacliff Drive, Quail Creek, Plantation Pines, Falls Creek and the Woodlands all are affected by dry creek beds or other floodways and saw changes in their flood hazard zone status. “Waterhole Branch was also mapped for the first time, so the Fairhope Airport’s got a nice big floodway that goes right down through the bottom part of the runway,” Cortinas said. On the bay, almost all of the bayfront property was taken out of the highvelocity zone. In those designated zones, the hazard is not just rising water, but wave action as well. A new high-velocity zone has been mapped in the area of Fly Creek and its outfall. Cortinas also said there were several properties in Montrose that in 2007

COVER STORY got a revision or amendment on their property’s rating. He said those may have to be reapplied for if the map changed. In 2018, Fairhope is going be part of FEMA’s Community Ratings System in 2018, which will allow residents to earn a 10 percent discount on premiums. “They are going to come in and rate how we do things,” Cortinas said. “Fairhope is actually tailor-made for that program. It’s based on a point system. You get great points for public set-asides or flood zone lands. The Single Tax Colony did wonders for us by setting aside all of this bayfront property.” ORANGE BEACH The resort town saw some improvements on the beachfront, but some inland waterfront lots saw a rise in base flood elevation levels. “If you go out to the beachfront, basically everything east of Turquoise is outside of the special flood hazard area,” EMA Coordinator Lannie Smith said. “Pretty much everything west of Turquoise, until you get to the city limit, it has gone from a base level of 12 to a base level of 15, with a few exceptions.” Smith said that was what the level city ordinance was already requiring in those areas. “The good thing about that is we’ve had a three-foot freeboard since 2002 so we’ve been building to 15, everything new on the beach,” Smith said. “I would be recommending to the city council that we continue to require freeboard.” One area, Burkhart Drive, which is bordered by Bayou St. John and Johnson’s Cove, saw the biggest change on the new map. “This new zone is catching a lot of these lots at the tip of Burkhart,” Smith said. “They’ll have to build to coastal standards. This is probably the most drastic change in the city. Toward Sportsman, that zone comes a good bit further north than it did.” Bear Point, at the far east end of Orange Beach’s inland city limits, is historically flood prone and even has a special pumping system for storm water drainage. But some properties were removed from the flood hazard zone. “Bear Point had some areas that were an AE zone with a base flood elevation of six,” Smith said. “Now it’s eight, nine and even a portion of North Bayshore Drive has gone up to 10. So, some people may be happy, some not may not.” Orange Beach participates in FEMA’s Community Rating System and is at the Class 7 level. This designation gives residents a 15 percent discount on flood insurance. GULF SHORES Areas along the south side of Fort Morgan Road cause most of the concern in Gulf Shores, where the city requires a three-foot freeboard for new construction. “After Ivan came through in 2005, it didn’t seem the FEMA requirements set for us south of Fort Morgan Road were adequate so we adopted a three-foot freeboard,” EMA Coordinator Brandan Franklin said. “That adds three feet to whatever FEMA requires. We put one foot on everything north of Fort Morgan Road.” The new maps bring the base flood elevation up to the city’s required level. “Basically, what FEMA’s doing south of Fort Morgan, they elevated their requirements three feet,” Franklin said. “So, the new maps basically put the base-level elevation requirements at what we were requiring. “I want to make a recommendation to the council to decrease the three-foot freeboard south of Fort Morgan Road, and let’s just do a one-foot freeboard in all of the flood zone areas within the city of Gulf Shores and our permitting jurisdiction. It gives us an added layer of protection by adding that one foot.” Gulf Shores is already at Class 8 in the community ratings system because of the added requirements, which allows for a 10 percent premium savings. “We’re striving hard to go to a Class 7 category and that would give us 15 percent,” Franklin said. “By adding the one-foot freeboard this in no way guarantees we’ll go to a Class 7, but it gives us a better chance of getting there. For every foot above higher than FEMA’s required elevation, you will get some sort of discount.” SPANISH FORT Chester Patterson, EMA coordinator with Spanish Fort, said there were no significant changes with the new flood maps in his city. “Areas within flood-prone regions show to have slight changes, but nothing apparent to be of great concern,” Patterson said. He noted the new maps give a better indication of the flood zones in Spanish Fort than the 2007 maps. “Based on review, changes appear to reflect a better level of accuracy of the flood risks in Spanish Fort,” Patterson said. “The information will give the city a greater opportunity to evaluate properties at a higher level of detail within the flood-prone areas.” Spanish Fort doesn’t participate in the Community Rating System, but is studying joining the program in the near future, Patterson said. FOLEY In Foley, EMA Coordinator Chuck Lay said the latest map saw a dramatic increase in areas of concern. “I do not have an exact number. However, I estimate that our flood hazard area doubled,” Lay said. “We have a large increase in one major subdivision, Bay Forest, and a subdivision, Rivertrace, that is in a regulated flood hazard area for the first time.” Foley received its first velocity rating, which indicates rising waters with wave action from one and a half to three feet on top. It is located on one of the points of the Bay Forest subdivision. Lay said meetings with the public are planned to reveal the new maps to residents. “Those outreach meetings will kick off soon,” he said. “I have been keeping several of the HOA leaders up to date on the status of everything.” Foley participates in the Community Rating System and is at Class 8, which earns residents a 10 percent discount on premiums. DAPHNE In Daphne, EMA Coordinator Richard Merchant said there were no changes in building height requirements, but some parcels were removed from the troublesome and expensive high-velocity zone. “Daphne’s coastal elevations did not change, but 35 properties were removed from the VE Zone,” Merchant said. “There were 12 properties removed from the special flood hazard areas. I don’t foresee any adverse effects in Daphne from the map changes.” Daphne is not in the Community Rating System program, but Merchant said officials are in the process of enrolling. ART ARTIFICE MSO melds dance, paint for season opener BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F or Mobile Symphony Orchestra Music Director Scott Speck, the excitement is rising like a maestro’s baton. “I had so much time this summer just to do things like study scores at my leisure, to exercise, to do a little bit of travel. I haven’t conducted since a week after our last Mobile Symphony concert so I’m dying to get back into it,” Speck said. Good thing, too, because energy will be abundant in MSO’s 2017-2018 season opener. The “Firebird” concert on Sept. 23 and 24 will feature a convergence of artistic mediums. “We’re going to explore a particular time when Russian visual art, music and dance became known to the wider world and that was when [Serge] Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes went to Paris,” Speck said. The Russian impresario brought his native culture to bear — pun intended — in 1907 by importing its dancers to the City of Lights, then the hub of Western artistic refinement. He melded their choreography with the leading painters and costumers of the day, names including Kandinsky, Picasso, Benois and Matisse and costumers such as Coco Chanel and Léon Bakst. The Mobile Museum of Art offered its services to MSO and located examples of the suggested artwork. Slides of the painters will be projected onto the orchestra shell as Speck guides the audience through their pertinence and provenance. The most energetic change for the evening will be on Archaeology digs into local seashores the 10-foot wide strip of sprung floor installed at the stage’s edge. That’s where Juilliard School dancers will perform works re-created specifically for their orchestral matches. One is Vaslav Nijinsky’s choreography for Claude Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” a performance initially controversial for its nontraditional movements and sexual overtones. The steps followed at MSO will be Jerome Robbins’ later reimagined version, which portrays dancers at practice with the audience as their studio mirror. Another is Nijinsky’s “Sacrificial Dance” segment from composer Igor Stravinsky’s pagan-themed “The Rite of Spring.” Its groundbreaking dance and music was legendary for the near riot sparked at its 1913 premiere. “It’s choreographed for one virgin to dance herself to death. This dance has something like 52 jumps in the air she has to do. It’s mostly a vertical dance,” Speck said. In 1987, the Joffrey Ballet commissioned Millicent Hodson to recreate the original dance working from descriptions, notations and photographs. Speck has conducted at roughly 10 of the Joffrey’s “Rite of Spring” productions. “[MSO] approached various ballet companies but Rite of Spring’s ‘Sacrifical Dance’ is not something most companies do. Luckily I had a good relationship with Millicent Hodson. She told us she would be working at Juilliard this coming year and could teach it to the dancers and make it work,” Speck said. Stravinsky has the most works on the concert program Mobilian turns cancer battle to comedy Native Mobilian Steve Evans’ darkly humorous one-man FOR MOBILE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA MUSIC DIRECTOR SCOTT SPECK, THE EXCITEMENT IS RISING LIKE A MAESTRO’S BATON. ” from the Jerome Robbins Trust will be on hand to aid with “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” Appropriately, the concert leads with Emmanuel Chabrier’s “Fete Polonaise” from his opera “Le roi maigré lui (The King in Spite of Himself),” which exemplified the linking of cultures across Europe. The French composer even described its collaborative creation as “a bouillabaisse … into which I throw the spices.” “We’ve never played ‘Fete Polonaise’ in all the years I’ve been in Mobile and I’ve always wanted to. I thought that would be a great opener for this concert since it’s a French production of a Slavic work,” Speck said. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $15 to $75. For more information, call 251-432-2010 or go to mobilesymphony.org. act “Brother Luther Powell vs. Cancer,” from this summer’s Yippie Fest in Chicago, is now posted on YouTube. The festival is a successor of the Abbie Hoffman Died for Our Sins Theatre Festival, a three-day event that ran for 28 years and spread performances involving more than 50 theater groups, bands and performers across the Windy City. The show is both therapeutic and resourceful, as it is inspired by Evans’ real battle with small-cell cancer over the last year. Drawn from archetypal Southern preachers, the fictional Powell’s trademark seersucker suit — with requisite brightly colored tie and two-tone wingtips — is visibly roomier on the actor than in previous years. He runs through the accidental discovery of his condition following a vehicular mishap, and continues through chemotherapy, a cop giving him a lift to score liquid morphine, medicinal marijuana and other “benefits” to the deadly disease. The video runs a shade over 20 minutes. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Guest trumpet for USA faculty recital The University of South Alabama’s faculty recital series has brought our residential talent into sharp focus. For an upcoming show, the university has brought in some guest talent from the Peach State. On Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Columbus State University trumpet professor Robert Murray will take the stage at Laidlaw Recital Hall on the USA campus. He’ll be joined by pianist Alina Sarkisyan-Bennett as they run through a program promised to be “highly interesting and entertaining.” Noted for his “golden tone” and “convincing performances,” Murray has served in international orchestras, the Dallas Brass and Broadway productions. He is currently principal trumpet of the North Charleston POPS! in Charleston, South Carolina. Tickets are $8, $5 for USA faculty/staff, students, youth under 18 and senior citizens; they are available at the door, cash or check only. For more information, call Peter Wood at 251-460-7821. ARTSGALLERY The fall lecture series at the University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum (6052 USA Drive S.) starts Sept. 14 at 6 p.m., when Della Scott-Ireton of the Florida Public Archaeology Network talks about the archaeology of Gulf Islands National Seashore. The National Park Service’s Gulf Islands National Seashore on Santa Rosa Island boasts unspoiled natural beauty that is valuable habitat for varied wildlife. Both land and water also hold some of Pensacola’s most intriguing archaeological sites. The presentation will tour some of these, including a Spanish colonial presidio and shipwrecks from several periods. Admission is free. For more information, call 251-460-6106 or email Candice Cravins at ccravins@southalabama.edu. — three including the eponymous finale — and they illustrate his migration from Russian regular to revolutionary. “When Stravinsky started out he was a late Romantic, very much in the Tchaikovsky tradition. Then we’ll hear him in his Neoclassical mode and then for a few minutes we’ll hear him at his most brutal,” Speck said. Tchaikovsky, too will make an appearance with a work fittingly associated with ballet: “Sleeping Beauty.” “It ends the first portion of the concert, and I think the climaxes in that piece are every bit as exciting as the climaxes in his best symphonies,” Speck said. Everything for the concert has been redefined. Lighting has been recalibrated for visual projections and dance. Even seating has shifted as the 75-member orchestra makes room for the dancers. The Juilliard performers aren’t the only visitors the show has brought. Support personnel like costumers and makeup artists are common, and someone

FEATURE MUSIC ‘Same band, with a new feel’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BAND: INFANT RICHARD & THE DELTA STONES, SERGIO & THE SATIN DOGS DATE: FRIDAY, SEPT. 15, 7 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: $10 AT THE DOOR Photo | Michelle Stancil T Infant Richard and the Delta Stones are debuting new singer Morgan Fielder with a new album and ambitious southeastern tour. he old saying that change is inevitable resonates throughout everyone’s lives, especially in the music world. Bands go through changes with their lineups and their sound. Sometimes just a small variation in a band can lead to something different on a variety of levels. In recent months, Nappie Award winners Infant Richard & the Delta Stones have gone through some changes that have sparked an evolution in the band’s sound. This group of eclectic Azalea City musicians has recruited singer-songwriter Morgan Fielder to serve as the band’s new vocalist. Her addition to the band has led the group to forget the past and focus on a future bursting with new material, with a new attitude. Members of Infant Richard discovered Fielder through YouTube. Taken by her vocal style and songwriting prowess, bassist Christian Heiden says the band offered her an audition, which she accepted. Throughout the audition, Fielder said, she instantly felt an artistic bond with her potential bandmates, who she found to be “beautiful souls” and “kind.” “They’re extremely talented and mesh really well,” Fielder said. “That was the automatic impression that I got. As soon as I walked in to audition, I could tell it was a tightknit family. I automatically felt welcome.” While the addition of a new lead vocalist may seem like big news, the more impressive news is where Infant Richard has been going since Fielder joined the band. Guitarist Paul McDonald says the band has been starting over, scrapping all past original material, including the tracks on their new album “When the Smoke Clears.” Familiar tracks will be replaced by all new material the band has been composing nonstop since Fielder came on the scene. While this may seem an impossible task, Fielder arrived with an abundance of original songs from her personal repertoire. The group’s newly discovered artistic chemistry and Fielder’s passion for songwriting has made Infant Richard’s fresh start an easy process. “She [Fielder] writes constantly, every day and has new lyrics and new ideas for songs,” McDonald said. “She’s very persistent on us continuing to write songs and keep this process going. We’ve been taking the music that we write and pairing it with her lyrics. I think that’s the biggest reason that we’ve been able to write songs at a quicker, more efficient rate.” “I love the energy of these guys,” added Fielder. “It’s opened 26 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 a lot of doors spiritually and artistically. It’s helping me be a better person. I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been with these people. It’s been good for me, and I think we’re meshing really well.” Musically, the group says they are not straying too far from their high-energy mix of “jazz, psychedelic rock with a little bit of funk.” However, this energized, aural context is being met with a deeper theme. The group hopes the end result will be a collection of songs that make their audiences ponder themselves and the world around them. With this in mind, Fielder brought along a few songs she wrote previously. Inspired by her personal experiences, Fielder says, these songs reflect “self-awareness, spiritual awakenings and the world around us.” The songs are about asking questions, she adds, questions she and the rest of the band hope the audience will ponder while dancing to their vibrant sound. “When we’re playing in front of an audience, we want to make them look inside themselves and look around and chew up the information that we’re spitting out and make a light bulb go off,” Fielder said. “It’s very deep but very fun.” “There are darker overtones,” adds Heiden. “There’s more hidden messages and more to decipher. It’s darker overtones with a psychedelic rock feel.” “We’re still gonna jam and be high-energy the whole time,” McDonald said. “We’re gonna be upbeat and have a good time.” With its concentration on psychedelic rock, the band cites “Mudpie” as one of their favorite songs. The group likes this song so much that Fielder says they are planning to write more in the same vein. Infant Richard has also gotten a case of the blues with their new song “Johnny & Annie.” While these songs and others can only be heard at the band’s live shows, the band’s online community has been treated to a stripped-down acoustic version of “Tattoo Kit.” In this version of the song, Fielder’s vocals trip light and sweet across the plucks and strums of the mellow, heartfelt ballad that is a throwback to the birth of rock. As far as an album featuring new material, McDonald says the band will be concentrating on going into the studio sometime in the near future. If they have their way, Infant Richard & the Delta Stones’ next release will be an EP or a demo that will hit sometime “within six months to a year,” with a full-length to follow. As far as new material for their next album, McDonald says the band has an abundance of songs with more on the way. The high demand for their live show has put any studio work on hold. Since Fielder has joined the group, the band has already introduced their new sound to Mobile, Birmingham, Athens, Atlanta and Augusta. Currently, the band has all dates filled through the end of the year, with more being added. With this in mind, McDonald encourages fans to witness the band’s new persona live. “Come out and watch it,” McDonald said. “It’s all new music. With the songs that we’ve played over the past three years, we’ve played some for that entire time and some just over the past year. Now, it’s all new music. It’s all new originals and all new covers. It’s the same band, with a new feel.”

MUSIC BRIEFS Shorty’s return BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Trombone Shorty, The Record Company Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20, with doors at 6 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $31.50-$36.50, available at Saenger Box Office and Ticketmaster Photo | Mathieu Bitton | Trombone Shorty T his twofold lineup promises to bring the hottest modern jazz, funk and blues to The Jewel on Joachim. Los Angeles-based progressive blues trio The Record Company will open the evening. This group won thousands of fans with its single “Off the Ground,” and hasn’t disappointed its growing fanbase with its versatile blues rock. From the funky blues shuffle of “Rita Mae Young” to the Burnside-esque “On the Move,” The Record Company’s sound has more to do with growing the blues than simply keeping the genre alive. A packed house will be welcoming Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue back to Mobile. Over the years, Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews’ contemporary Big Easy brass sound has made him a favorite in the Azalea City and beyond. Shorty delivers an adrenalized hybrid of jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop to music-hungry audiences. With a set guaranteed to keep the crowd moving, Shorty’s high-energy live shows are equally impressive. The crowd can expect to hear live cuts from his latest release, “Parking Lot Symphony,” in which Shorty and his band give listeners a heavy dose of classic soul with a ribbon of funk flowing through the track list. Hot fun, uncorked Band: Sand Dollar Lifestyles “Summer Experience” Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m. Venue: Sand Dollar Lifestyles at The Wharf, 4700-B Main St., Suite 108 (Orange Beach), www.sanddollarlifestyles.com Tickets: Free Labor Day Weekend marked the end of the summer vacation season on the Alabama Gulf Coast. But before summer 2017 is a fading memory, Sand Dollar Lifestyles wants to give the public one more taste of sun and fun with the conclusion of its “Summer Experience” events, coinciding with the Uncorked Food & Wine Festival. Monroe Meat Co. will provide food and Kamado Joe will demonstrate its grills. Kids can enjoy games, and everyone will enjoy the $7,500 in raffle prizes. Music will be a major highlight of this event. MidLife Crisis will perform a plethora of crowd favorites. The public will also get to sample LSD, featuring singer-songwriter Lisa Zanghi, Scott Koehn and Doug Habina. Terry Brock & Friends will headline. Brock has lent his vocals to bands such as Kansas and LeRoux. For his solo performances, he brings the sounds of his career to the stage with the help of Italian bassist Anna Portalupi and other friends. R&B bash Band: Tank, Sammie Date: Sunday, Sept. 17, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $24.50-$59.50; $125 for meet-and-greets; available at venue, its website, Mellow Mushroom (West Mobile/midtown), or by calling 1-866-777-8932 Multiple Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tank is rolling into Mobile this weekend for an evening of rhythm and blues. This Atlantic recording artist is stopping in the Azalea City on his SAVAGE Tour, in support of his upcoming album “Savage,” set for release Sept. 29. For “Savage,” Tank welcomed guests such as Candace Boyd, Trey Songz, J. Valentine and Ludacris. Da Internz, Cardiak and Harmony Samuels served as the album’s production team. If the past serves as evidence for the future, Tank fans can expect more suave vocals that deliver this artist’s poignant lyrical poetry. Sammie will prep the crowd for Tank’s set. This R&B vocalist was barely into his teens when he got his start. Since then, he has grown from a teen pop sensation to one of the smoothest voices in R&B. Sammie’s syncopated flow and vocal control testify to his artistic maturity shaped by experience. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | September 14 - September 20 THUR. SEPT 14 Blind Mule— Mobile Jazz Club, 9p Bluegill— Shea White Blues Tavern— John Hall Duo, 8:30p Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Fairhope Brewing— Pints for Prostates Felix’s— Grit’s N Pieces Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// Zachery Diedrich, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Mel Knapp & Chris Newbury, 6p//// River Dan Band, 10p//// Wes Loper, 10:15p Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Manci’s— Lee Yankie McSharry’s— The Light Travelers, 7:30p The Merry Widow— Greyhounds, Infant Richard and the Delta Stones, 9p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Tyler Tisdale Duo, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Old 27 Grill— Carol Bachman, 6:30p SanBar— David Jones Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jason Justice, 6p Windmill Market— Symone French, 11:30a SAT. SEPT 16 Beau Rivage— Canelo Golovkin Supremacy viewing party, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Ben Loftin and Family, 6:30p Bluegill— Jamie Anderson, 12p// Jason Justice Band, 6p Blues Tavern— The Regulators w/East Bank Horns, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— FRI. SEPT 15 Jordan Bramblett All Sports Bar & Felix’s— Abro Trio Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, Flora Bama— Bruce Smelley 10p Duo, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Beau Rivage— Jay Leno, 8p Trio, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, Big Beach Brewing— The 5:30p//// Zachery Diedrich Rex, 6:30p & David Harris, 6p//// Mason Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Henderson Duo, 9p//// Jay Sherry Court Band, 6p Williams Band, 10p/// JoJo Pres, Blues Tavern— HalfWay, 9p 10:15p//// Anthony Orio, 10:30p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Hard Rock (Center Bar) Zydeco, 6p — Contraflow, 9:30p Callaghan’s— Infant Richard Hard Rock (Live) — Grand and the Delta Stones Funk Railroad, 8p Cockeyed Charlie’s— IP Casino— The Marshall Shifting Tracks, 10p Tucker Band, 8p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Listening Room— Lisa Mills Flora Bama— Wes Loper, Homecoming Shindig 1p// J. Hawkins Duo, 2p/// Lulu’s— Lee Yankie, 5p Destiny Brown, 5p//// Greg Manci’s— Konbit Haiti Kids Lyons, 5p//// Jack Robertson Ministry Fundraiser, 4p Show, 5:30p//// Brian Hill Duo, McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p 6p//// River Dan, 6p//// Kevin The Merry Widow— Sun Swanson & Adam Brown, 9p//// Seeker w/The Ragcoats, 9p Mario Mena Band, 10p//// Kyle Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Wilson Band, 10:15p//// Anthony Corey Reznor Orio, 10:30p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Golden Nugget— Bobby Shores)— Destiny Brown, 12p Bones Funny & Alone Comedy Tacky Jacks (Orange Tour Beach) — Jamie Adamson, Hard Rock (Center Bar) 11a// Pierce Parker, 6p — Contraflow, 9:30p The Wharf— Eric Church Listening Room— The Futher Confessions of Johnny No SUN. SEPT 17 Lulu’s— CoConut Radio, 5p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// Manci’s— Wes Loper Tip Tops, 6p McSharry’s— DJ Tiger, 10p Blues Tavern— John Hall, 6p The Merry Widow— Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Airpark and South Carlen, 10p Matt Neese, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Callaghan’s— Andrew Category 4, 8p Duhon Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Adam Fairhope Brewing— FBC Tyler Brown and Friends, 6p Pro-Am 30 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Smoky Otis Duo, 12p// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p/// Brandon White, 2p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Mel Knapp, 8p//// Justin Headley Experiment, 10:15p Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Alvardo Show, 5p Manci’s— Eric Erdman, 6:30p McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Session, 6:30p Old 27 Grill— Barry Gibson, 11:30a Soul Kitchen— Tank, 8p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gerry Gambino, 12p// Matt Slowick, 5p MON. SEPT 18 Alchemy— Doug Stanhope, 8p Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora Bama— Founders and Friends, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Kevin Swanson, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. SEPT 19 Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Felix’s— Jamie Anderson Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Alabama Lightning, 8p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Bob Erickson, 6p WED. SEPT 20 Blind Mule— Comedy Open Mic, 8p Bluegill— Matt Neese Blues Tavern— Art, 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p/// Dave McCormick, 8p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Delta Reign Duo, 6p Old 27 Grill— Youth Open Mic, 6:30p Saenger— Trombone Shorty & Orlenas Avenue Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p

Soothing, escapist film fare for unnerving times T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 hese are trying times. From an active hurricane season to a whiplash-inducing political climate — remember when people used to say we couldn’t wait for the election year to be over? — it’s increasingly unlikely anyone will get any sleep, ever. Whether you’re distraught about the nation, or just reliving an argument you had with a family member about the nation, we need soothing, escapist film fare that hopefully doesn’t trigger comparison to any current events whatsoever. Considering the breadth and depth of current events, that’s a tricky spot to find. I, for one, am not looking to have my thoughts provoked any more at the moment. I need to watch dearly held favorite films and hope no one unearths a deleted scene to disrupt my Zen state of rewatchable reverie. If you rule out films that are about the apocalypse, a weather event or politics, the list gets much shorter, but it can’t be entirely brainless because you must remain engaged. This is my list of reliable mental babysitters. “Harvey” — James Stewart is the ultimate soothing presence no matter what, even if he is possibly imagining a 6-foot rabbit day drinking with him throughout town. The film grapples oh so pleasantly with the question of whether Elwood P. Dowd’s best friend is a real giant rabbit or a benevolent hallucination, and is a sophisticated, delightful comedy with a tender, magical heart. “Lost in Translation” — The characters in this Sofia Coppola film are fish out of water, but their disorientation is soulful, wistful and extremely watchable. Bill Murray as a famous American movie star in Tokyo shilling for a whiskey brand launched his much-beloved second act in his real career, and I never get tired of this film. Scarlett Johansson may be a young lady adrift, but she’s still so sheltered that it looks like a rather enviable dilemma. This story makes existential crises glamorous and fun. “Gosford Park” — This is, unofficially, the superior prototype for the hugely entertaining television series “Downton Abbey,” with Julian Fellowes as screenwriter to director Robert Altman. The uneasy symbiosis between the upstairs and downstairs inhabitants of a vast English estate are richly retailed and vividly experienced in both the film and the subsequent PBS series, but “Gosford Park” has far more bite. Every character in “Gosford Park” is important and memorable. When you have Richard E. Grant in a rather tiny role that is still entirely unforgettable, that is an embarrassment of riches. Pompous Michael Gambon butts heads with his fabulously imperious wife, Kristin Scott Thomas, and many other major and minor characters are meticulously intertwined. Bob Balaban provides comic relief as a clueless American movie producer, shouting down the phone most of the film. Clive Owen smolders as a possibly vengeful visiting footman, and there are surprisingly emotional secrets buried among the dozens of closet-dwelling skeletons. And a hateful, philandering coward gets his comeuppance, which just appeals to me for some reason. “Andy Goldsworthy: Rivers and Tides” — If you have never experienced this 2001 documentary, you have yet to experience a truly meditative journey that will provide much-needed solace and communion with nature through the deeply beautiful lens of the artwork of Andy Goldsworthy. The pace, I shall warn you, is extremely slow and quiet; this is a documentary about a British guy who builds incredible sculptures out of sticks and stones and leaves. It is extraordinary, and it is neither fast nor furious. Hunker down with this quiet and beautiful film and let its beauty and ingenuity cure, if only temporarily, what ails you. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | USA Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures FROM LEFT: “Gosford Park” depicts the lives of upstairs guests and downstairs servants during a party at a country house in England in 1932, as they investigate a murder involving one of them. “Patti Cake$” tells the story of an unlikely rapper finding her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making. NEW IN THEATERS PATTI CAKE$ In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making. This is the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music video director Geremy Jasper. Crescent Theater MOTHER! Mystery has surrounded this film from Darren Aronofsky, but the cast is stupendous. Jennifer Lawrence, Javier 32 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Harris star in this film in which a woman descends into madness and paranoia as her remote country mansion is invaded by a series of unwelcome guests — all of whom seem to have a mysterious connection to her husband. All listed multiplex theaters. AMERICAN ASSASSIN A CIA black ops recruit learns his trade under the tutelage of a Cold War veteran played by Michael Keaton. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE TRUE TO THE GAME All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 KIDNAP HOME AGAIN All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. THE DARK TOWER IT All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. ATOMIC BLONDE WIND RIVER Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Crescent Theater, Eastern Shore THE EMOJI MOVIE Premiere Cinema, Regal Mobile All listed multiplex theaters. Stadium 18 DUNKIRK LEAP Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema, All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 LOGAN LUCKY SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. ANNABELLE: CREATION WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS SEPTEMBER 14, 2017 - SEPTEMBER 20, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST Harbor improvement meeting The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ open house for the proposed improvement of the Mobile Harbor Federal Navigation Channel, Sept. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bayou La Batre Community and Senior Center, 12745 Padgett Switch Road in Irvington. For more information, visit sam. usace.army.mil. Fake news or not? Join editors and reporters from factchecking website PolitiFact to learn how they sort out fact from fiction on a daily basis. Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. at Ben May Main Library, 701 Government St. Call 251-208-7097. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2 behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Kayak cleanup Join Mobile Baykeeper for a canoe and kayak cleanup Friday, Sept. 15, 9-11 a.m. at the One Mile Creek put-in spot on North Hamilton and Sumter streets. No canoe or kayak necessary. Call 251-4334229. Alabama Coastal Cleanup The 30th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information or to find cleanup areas near you visit www. AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com or call 251928-9792. Massacre Island Pirate Event Fort Gaines Historic Site and the 6th Alabama Cavalry Buccaneers will hold a two-day event, Sept. 16-17, in which the public can experience a day in the life of a pirate from the 1700s. Call 251-861-6992 or email fortgaines@outlook.com. Gulf Coast Gospel Fest The Gulf Coast Gospel Fest 2017, starring Grammy Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs, will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m., at the Mobile Civic Center. It will be a musical night full of prayer, praise and worship. Visit mobilecivicctr.com. Bell Ringing Day Celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. This is a school project for Dodge Elementary PACE students to honor the official founding of the country. Bookmark contest The Daphne Public Library announces its 2017 “Back-to-School” Bookmark Contest, open to students in grades K-12, runs through Sept. 29. Call 251-621-2818. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information. FUNDRAISERS ‘Girls Just Wanna to Have Fun’ Wind Creek Casino & Hotel – Atmore present the 11th annual “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. Thursday, Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. at The Steeple in downtown Mobile. Visit rmhcmobile.org. ‘Pints for Prostates’ On Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m., Fairhope Brewing Co. (914 Nichols Ave.) will host “Pints for Prostates.” One dollar per pour will be donated to prostate cancer research, survivorship support and free testing. Visit pintsforprostates.org. ARTS Craft and attic show On Sept. 16-17, the Abba Shrine Center, 7701 Hitt Road, will host a craft and attic show featuring crafts, antiques, gifts, home décor, jewelry and more. Call 251895-3821. ‘A Beautiful Planet’ Mobile Baykeeper is partnering with the Exploreum to host an IMAX film screening of “A Beautiful Planet” to celebrate Mobile Baykeeper’s 20th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. Afterward, speaker Ruth Carmichael will lead a discussion and Q&A. Visit mobilebaykeeper.org. MUSEUMS ‘Right on Course’ The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama. org. ‘Windows to the Sea’ “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. ‘Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure’ A new, highly interactive exhibit at GulfQuest features more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deepocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest. org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is

open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES GO Run The 10th annual 5K and one-mile fun run/walk. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the USA Moulton Tower & Alumni Plaza. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., 5K begins at 8 a.m., fun run at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit gynecologic cancer research at the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. South Alabama football The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (171 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311 Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Curvy yoga, Tone It Up! (fusion workout), Zumba, basketball clinics (ages 8+) and sports conditioning (ages 8-17). To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes Classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School include belly dance, ballroom dance, ballet and tumbling (ages 6-8), beginning piano (ages 8+), watercolor painting, zombies and superheroes art, and pet portraits art. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. WORKSHOPS Education and career planning The city of Mobile Community Activities Program at LeFlore High School is offering free introductory classes for education and career planning for students in grades 8-12 and their parents, 6-7 p.m. on Tues., Sept. 19, or Thurs., Sept. 21. For more information and to reserve space, please call Melanie Johnson at 251-208-1610. S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE UNITED KINGDOM BY ANDREW ZHOU / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Mayhem 9 Bowfishing need 14 Happy event after a split? 19 Really happening 21 “Don Juan” girl 22 Prince of ____ 23 *Law enforcer with the Coast Guard 25 “____ we lucky?” 26 Nat ____ Wild (cable channel) 27 More decisive 28 Place for stars 30 Buffet heater 33 *It passes on some bits of information 37 What the last letter of 107Down stands for 38 Very puzzled 40 Record collection? 41 Constellation next to Corona Australis 42 ____ Jahan, leader who commissioned the Taj Mahal 43 ____ Jorge (part of the Azores) 44 Little sucker? 48 *Philosopher who wrote, “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made” 53 “Works for me” 54 Company known for combining expertise? 55 Presidents Taft, Ford, Clinton and both Bushes 59 Remain 60 What the Tower of London was for over 850 years 63 Adhere (to) 64 Utter, as a sound 65 One put in bed? 66 *Celebrities working for the U.N., perhaps 71 Disposition 72 International fusion restaurant chain 73 Hall-of-Fame Bruin 74 Tater 75 Common Korean surname 76 Low-quality bank offerings whose acronym suggests stealthiness 79 A little teary 83 Peevish 85 *Certain photo poster 88 Island nation that was once part of the Spanish East Indies 89 TV’s NBA on ____ 91 Tribe that gave its name to a state 92 Grp. of people puttering around? 93 Tow truck 96 You might pass one in a race 98 Onetime Yankee nickname 99 *Business bigwigs 36 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 103 Seep through 105 Like a bogey 106 Tie up quickly? 108 Cleveland athlete, familiarly 109 Educator Montessori 110 Sex appeal … or a hint to the answers to the six starred clues 117 Main force 118 Bring to a full amount 119 Bratty 120 Big instrument in electronic music, informally 121 Pillow covers 122 Washington newsmaker of 1980 DOWN 1 Start to call 2 U.N. workers’ grp. 3 Handle in the entertainment industry 4 Solar system model 5 Home-testing-kit target 6 Early seventh-century year 7 Very long spans 8 In a mischievous manner 9 Actress Woodard 10 Big seller of outdoor gear 11 Ocasek of the Cars 12 Call with a charge? 13 Geniality 14 Crystal jewelry company with a swan in its logo 15 Some patterned floors 16 Fox Islands dweller 17 ____ Elise Goldsberry, 37-Across winner for “Hamilton” 18 Poly- follower 20 TV producer Michaels 24 Cheese often served with olives 29 Hebrew name meaning 62-Down 30 Unadventurous 31 Crooner with the autobiography “It Wasn’t All Velvet” 32 U.S.S. Missouri’s resting site 34 Person who’s dreaded? 35 Publisher of the magazine America’s 1st Freedom, for short 36 Prefix with system 39 ____ Bo (workout system) 42 Golf’s Slammin’ Sammy 45 It helps keep things straight 46 First sign of spring 47 Wacky tobacky, in part 49 Lingo 50 One-third of a B-52 cocktail 51 “____ iacta est” (“The die is cast”) 52 First phase 53 Draft status? 56 Mastered, British-style 57 Conversation fillers 58 “____ me?” 61 Take responsibility for something 62 Safari sighting 65 Site of biblical destruction 66 Davis of “Thelma & Louise” 67 Heat center of old? 68 War on Poverty prez 69 Things displayed by mannequins 70 “The Lady of the Camellias” author, 1848 71 Dot on a screen 76 One suffering from numbness, maybe 77 Unit of petrol 78 Browning vessels 80 Do make-up work? 81 Plants with bell-shaped blooms 82 Pokémon card transaction 84 Penn State symbol 86 Old Pontiac 87 Western city bisected by I-80 89 B’way buy 90 Eleanor Roosevelt ____ Roosevelt 94 Soviet ____ 95 Diamond figures 96 Ten or twenty 97 Little bits 98 Big-bang creator 99 Rooster displays 100 Gynecologist’s concern 101 Many a late-night cable show 102 Bounds 104 Word with crime or bar 107 Acronym for an acting/ singing awards sweep 111 Plays performed in shozoku robes 112 Hoppy quaff, briefly 113 Closemouthed 114 Utmost 115 One in 100: Abbr. 116 O.R. figures ANSWERS ON PAGE 40

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USSA offers academic programs to Stillman students goals: to identify athletes aged 13-18 who are at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), and to raise awareness about the signs of SCA and provide instruction on how to respond. Several heart screenings are planned in the next few months. These include Oct. 3 at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope (12:30-4:30 p.m.), Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile (1-4 p.m.) and Foley High School (1-4 p.m.). Amy Cockrell helped start the program after her son, Sam, suffered an SCA at age 16. The competitive triathlete collapsed while swimming in a pool. Aaron Morgan, M.D., a family medicine resident at the University of South Alabama, was present and quickly analyzed the situation. Cockrell is seeking volunteers for the three sessions. Help is needed for blood pressure checks, electrocardiogram monitoring and clerical work at the check-in desk. Interested parties may contact her at 251-510-7263 or amy@ heartforathletes.org. The service is offered free of charge to athletes from Mobile and Baldwin counties. A typical screening takes approximately 30 minutes. SCA is the leading cause of death in athletes aged 17-35. The goal of these screenings is to find athletes at risk for SCA by looking for the conditions most likely to cause the disorder. To learn more, visit http://heartforathletes.org. BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Wildlife events planned Photo | Courtesy USSA Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick, left, signs an articulation agreement with United States Sports Academy President and CEO T.J. Rosandich. S ince 1972, the United States Sports Academy has worked to help meet the educational needs of students preparing for a career in sports. Now, thanks to an agreement with Stillman College, USSA plans to share its knowledge with the historically black college in Tuscaloosa. Stillman President Cynthia Warrick, Ph.D., recently visited the USSA campus in Daphne to sign the deal with Academy President and CEO T.J. Rosandich, Ph.D. Qualified students from the bachelor’s degree program at Stillman will now be admitted into USSA’s Master of Sports Science degree program. This will offer the students majors in sports coaching, sports health and fitness, sports management, sports studies and recreation management. The master’s degree is a fully online program that allows students to enroll and start work at any time and do so at their own pace. “This agreement creates an opportunity for our students in physical education and related majors to get their graduate studies and experience from an excellent academic program,” Warrick said. “Physical education is one of our largest majors, so many of those students are looking to get certification as teachers or coaches, and they are interested in sports careers. This will be really important for our students.” USSA also offers a bachelor of sports science degree that provides subject-specific courses typically taken during a student’s junior and senior years. The agreement allows USSA bachelor’s-level students to take their required general curriculum core coursework at Stillman. These courses typically are taken in the freshman and sophomore years. “The Academy is very pleased to be able to partner with such an historic institution and a fellow member of the Alabama Association of Independent Colleges and Universities,” Rosandich said. “This agreement benefits students and faculty from both institutions.” USSA will waive application fees for any Stillman student graduating with a physical education degree and will allow them to begin Academy coursework without official graduation status, provided all other admission requirements are met. Qualified members of the Stillman faculty may also be invited to become members of the USSA National Faculty, a group that teaches for the Academy’s post-secondary non-degree international sports education programs. For more information on the program, call USSA at 251-626-3303 or visit www.ussa.edu. Volunteers needed for heart screenings The nonprofit Heart for Athletes group has two primary 38 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 • The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries is conducting seminars to educate hunters about the Game Check harvesting system and new hunting regulations that take effect this year. One seminar is scheduled for Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m., at the Spanish Fort Community Center (7361 Spanish Fort Blvd.). Game Check results from last year’s hunting season, hunting and fishing regulation changes, and new public hunting opportunities for hunters will be explained during the seminar. A question-and-answer session will follow. Most of the seminars are being conducted by WFF Director Chuck Sykes. For more information, visit www.outdooralabama.com/game-check-seminarseries or call WFF at 334-242-3465. • National Hunting and Fishing Day, an annual celebration of hunters and anglers, will offer something new this year. Richard Childress, NASCAR legend and honorary chair for 2017, is asking hunters and anglers to participate in the new NHF Day Challenge by taking someone hunting, fishing or target shooting. By pledging to introduce someone to the outdoors between now and NHF Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, participants will be eligible to win a Richard Childress Racing VIP race weekend package or the Ultimate Outdoor Experience from Big Cedar Lodge and Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium. Alabama Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship says small-game species provide an ideal introduction for new hunters. Dove season began Sept. 9 in the South Zone, while squirrel and rabbit seasons open Sept. 16. Visit www.outdooralabama.com for complete details. To get involved in the challenge, visit NHFDay.org. Taking the town by storm Charlie McCants, owner of the local American Basketball Association team, has been busy this offseason. The squad, which lost in the Final Four playoffs to four-time defending champion Jacksonville by two points, has rebranded itself entering its fifth season as the Port City Tornados. Katelynn Craig has been appointed director of the dance team. A University of South Alabama student majoring in kinesiology, Craig is a choreographer and trainer who works with all ages to teach tumbling, stunts and dance routines. Tryouts for the Port City Tornados will be Sept. 16, 2:30-10 p.m., at the Gemini Studioz at 3240 Dauphin St. in Mobile. Male and female performers at least 18 years old are invited. For more details, call 251-861-1675 or visit www.portcitytornados.com.

STYLE GARDENING Attract monarch butterflies to your garden BY ALICE MARTY, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: My daughter and I planted a butterfly garden this spring. We have had quite a few visitors to our garden, but no monarchs have been attracted. We planted butterfly bushes, lantana, verbena and many other suggested butterfly plants, but so far no luck. Is there another plant they are more attracted to? A: Your plant selections are great nectar plants for all butterflies. Let me share a few key points about what is arguably our national butterfly, the monarch. Almost half of our population could recognize this orange and black butterfly, yet most could not name the most important plant in the monarch butterfly’s life. Quite simply, it is milkweed, a class of more than 100 varieties of leafy green plants so named for the milky sap that oozes from its stem when snapped. A quick look at the monarch life cycle explains why. Female monarchs lay their eggs on milkweed, a member of the Asclepias genus, the only plant monarch caterpillars eat. After hatching, the caterpillars (larvae) begin eating the milkweed. The monarch butterfly caterpillars then store toxins known as cardenolides, obtained from their milkweed diet, specifically to make themselves poisonous to birds. The adult butterfly retains those toxins. Read “The Case of the Barfing Blue Jay” on Science Friday (sciencefriday.com) to learn more. Survival to breed and further the species is the crucial element when you are a beautiful butterfly flitting about the garden. Being unpalatable is their only weapon. Few among the public at large are aware the monarch butterfly is in a survival struggle. Pesticides and herbicides creating loss of habitat for breeding are major contributors. In the past 20 years, the North American population of monarchs has de- creased by 90 percent, down from a population of approximately 1 billion in 1996-97, to a population of approximately 33 million in 2013-14. Most researchers feel the loss of winter habitat due to illegal logging is the biggest threat to species survival. The monarch is the only butterfly known to make a two-way migration each year. They migrate every fall and overwinter in the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico. Unlike other butterflies that can overwinter as larvae, pupae or even as adults in some species, monarchs cannot survive the cold winters of northern climates. The 2016 count shows gains that are credited to favorable weather and a long growing and breeding season. Native milkweed habitat replacement seems the best remedy, and many groups have heard the call. Asclepias plants are not always generally available at your local nursery or big box store. Ideal native varieties such as butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa) are even more scarce. While more prevalent, the non-native tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) is not suggested by some scientists for home butterfly garden plants. Although monarchs love the nectar and lay eggs on it, researchers state the plant grows and blooms for too many months, allowing disease or parasites to attach that will harm the eggs and larvae or even the adult butterfly. Other sources fear the availability of tropical milkweed late in the year will entice the butterflies to stay too long in the Deep South and succumb to freezing weather. Further studies are needed before scientists can agree on these points. Before you start digging up your tropical milkweed, though, understand that many “Save the Monarch” groups suggest cutting back your tropical milkweed plants several times each year can keep the growth fresh and lessen the chances it will become contaminated. Keeping it trimmed off in late fall will also urge monarchs to keep traveling to their winter home. More and more garden centers are making the effort to have native Asclepias plants available. Growing native plants is always your best option. Additional online resources include edis.ifas.ufl.edu and clemson.edu/extension. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, Sept. 18, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Pumpkins, Renee Reibling and Sonja Woodruff What: MBG’s Pollinator Celebration (fall-blooming pollinator plants for sale) When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 9-11:30 a.m. Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Topic: Pollinators and the Plants That Attract Them Fee: Free for MBG members, $5 for non-members What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Oct. 5, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: “The Fungus Among Us: Mushrooms in Your Garden,” Juan Mata, USA Biology Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769, or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES AN IRMA-SIZED SIGH OF RELIEF F U T U R E S H O C K 40 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 7 ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — A participant in the Alabama Coastal Cleanup this weekend will retrieve the flip-flop you lost in 2011, but the sunglasses you misplaced in 2013 will never be found. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by booking a discounted vacation in a disaster zone. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — The American Red Cross will put your financial contribution to use on a rebranding effort transitioning to a more nonpartisan “Gray Cross” color scheme. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by binge-drinking all the bottled water you hoarded. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Disappointed that Mar-a-Lago weathered Hurricane Irma relatively unscathed, you’ll plan to pull off the flaming bag of dog poop prank the next time the Trumps are in town. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by battening up the hatches. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— Relieved your own property is excluded from FEMA’s flood maps, you’ll host the inaugural “High and Dry Fest,” where attendees smoke weed and sample antiperspirants. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by noting it is the beginning of Alabama’s tornado season. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — When your effort to attract monarch butterflies to your yard instead attracts a swarm of moths, you’ll uproot all your flowers and replace them with pet rocks. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by complaining about how cold 60 F. feels. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — After reading an article about the recent popularity of hard sodas, you’ll write a smash hit country ballad, “A Coda in my Soda.” You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by giving WKRG Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls a hug. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll be delighted to received 12 emails from Lagniappe in two days, later writing a letter to the editor suggesting they actually send more. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by vigorously stirring a cup of chocolate milk, creating a small vortex in your kitchen. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — You’ll offer to serve as an unqualified and voluntary mediator for Fairhope’s municipal government, settling all disputes with a game of Twister. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by drinking a hurricane cocktail. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — In a hat-tip to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, you’ll also destroy a child’s dreams when you buy them a hot fudge McFlurry instead of an M&M Blizzard. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by saying “roll tide” under your breath. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll return to your secret lab in an effort to genetically modify love bugs to introduce non-sticking traits upon vehicular impact. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by naming your first daughter Katrina. CANCER (6/22-7-22) — Your cheerful and kind demeanor and focus on your tasks will be appreciated by someone who has been extremely lazy lately. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by flying double red flags … in bed. LEO (7/23-8/22) — Your excitement over the new iPhone will be tempered by the disappointment over your paycheck. You’ll welcome the end of hurricane season by igniting a wildfire in Oregon.

