Lagniappe: Sept 7 - Sept 13, 2017  

GOING POSTAL Celebrating Oktoberfest with executions Editor: October is a pleasant time of year to be in Alabama — especially if you love killing. Sure, happening times can be had in pumpkin patches and at the Kentuck, Cotton and Boll Weevil festivals — and Oktoberfest is always wellcelebrated with bawdy Bamas, barrels’ worth of beer and brats — but now al.com, Alabama’s largest media outlet, is reporting that Alabamians can ring in the change of season with back-to-back executions. Specifically: “The Alabama Supreme Court has scheduled October execution dates for two death row inmates. Jeffrey Borden is set to be executed on Oct. 5, and Torrey McNabb on Oct. 19.” One capital punishment cheerleader ginning up her pompoms for these back-to-back killings is Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. Rich recently waxed on about her love for the death penalty to a class of cops learning how to handle digital evidence in violent crime cases. Standing alongside Alabama’s rookie Attorney General Steve Marshall, Rich remarked, as if reflecting on her favorite pie, “Well, I’m kind of fond of the death penalty.” D.A. Rich wasn’t asked a question to logically elicit her blood-lusting, full-throated hankering for state-sanctioned murder; rather, she volunteered her affinity for the death penalty to the officers as “she couldn’t stay at the event because she had to be in court later … in a capital murder case that was being retried.” Perturbed about having to attend a court hearing concerning the reversal of Garrett Dotch’s 2008 murder conviction, a case she prosecuted, Rich complained: “We got the death penalty. And we have this pesky little group called the Equal Justice Initiative that likes to hire fancy lawyers in New York pro bono and spend millions of dollars trying to repeal the death penalty in the state of Alabama.” Venting further, D.A. Rich said: “I think we need the death penalty … so we’re continuing to fight the Equal Justice Initiative and big law firms who have millions of dollars and want to come down and reverse all of our death penalty cases.” Putting aside (1) D.A. Rich’s malcontent over the worldrenowned, award-winning work of that “pesky” EJI group spearheaded by civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and its laudable, effective efforts fighting not only the death penalty, but racism and injustice across Alabama and America, and (2) the fact that legions of individual EJI attorneys — appointed and volunteer private attorneys in Alabama — and also federal public defenders (including myself, once) have won reversals of Alabama death penalty cases — not just “big law firms” — Rich’s histrionics about there being any “repeal” of the death penalty in Alabama is overly melodramatic at best. On its website, the Death Penalty Information Center observes: “Judicial override of jury recommendations of life, the imposition of death sentences after non-unanimous jury sentencing recommendations, and prosecutorial misconduct, race bias and ineffective assistance of counsel have made Mobile County, Alabama, one of the most prolific death sentencing counties in the United States. … Just two prosecutors, Ashley Rich and Jo Beth Murphree, account for 90 percent of the Mobile death penalty cases decided on appeal since 2006, and both have had death sentences overturned for improper prosecutorial practices.” In July 2011, D.A. Rich was even celebrated for her passion pursuing poisonous injections with her selection by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation for its “Best of the Best” award. (Though Rich received this national award in part for obtaining a death sentence in the aforementioned Dotch case that was subsequently over- 4 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 turned, there is no indication Rich was stripped of her award, or that she’s giving it back.) Moreover, as I have written elsewhere, after a hiatus of more than two years, Alabama has been busy “ritualizing killing” long before the announcement of Borden and McNabb’s forthcoming execution dates. Since the possibly torturous execution of Christopher Brooks in January 2016, the death chamber in that hell-on-earth Holman Prison in Atmore has been busily humming along; it has claimed three more lives since Brooks’, including the irrefutable torture of Ronald Bert Smith in December 2016. (Strapped to a gurney like it was a stake, Smith acted just like you might expect someone being burned alive from the inside out, heaving, coughing, clenching his fists, moving his lips and opening an eye during an excruciatingly savage 13-minute death rattle.) Additionally, it was just this summer that a patently unfair new death penalty law aimed at accelerating executions in Alabama by gutting death row inmates’ rights to appeal their convictions was signed into law. If D.A. Rich is “fond” of the death penalty, she’s not only been having her cake, she’s been eating it for a disturbingly long, dehumanizing stretch now; the signing of the so-called “Fair Just Act” into law was the rancid cherry on top. None of this changes the fact that Alabama is less muggy and buggy — and can be a very nice place to visit — especially in October. But, should you find yourself having a brat and a beer with D.A. Ashley Rich and a brouhaha breaks out, be careful! As Nietzsche counseled: “Mistrust all in whom the impulse to punish is powerful … the hangman and the bloodhound look out of their faces. Mistrust all who talk much of their justice! Verily, their souls lack more than honey.” Stephen Cooper Woodland Hills, California

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Legal litany JUDGE DISMISSES MOBILE’S CASE ON POLICE CAMERAS BY JASON JOHNSON A judge has dismissed an attempt by the city of Mobile to override a local court ruling prohibiting a police officer from testifying in a criminal trial because he failed to capture and preserve footage of the defendant’s arrest on the body camera he was wearing at the time. As Lagniappe reported in August, Municipal Court Judge Shelbonnie Hall prohibited local prosecutors from “mentioning or referring to anything captured on video by the body camera” worn by the Mobile Police officer who arrested Terry Druckenmiller for DUI in 2016. According to MPD’s own body camera policy, officers are supposed to “record all contacts with citizens in the performance of official duties” and are instructed not to stop recording an event until “all arrests have been made.” It’s unclear if that happened in this case, as prosecutors were unable to produce any footage of the arrest, either because it was never recorded or was deleted after the fact. Druckenmiller’s defense attorney, L. Daniel Mims, has argued the footage should have been collected and preserved as evidence. City Prosecutor Cherlina P. Monteiro has explained in court that “once the MPD’s computer data storage reached full capacity, new video feed recorded over old data” — meaning the video was likely lost, if it ever existed. Based on a Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors are required to provide the defense with any evidence that could be “exculpatory,” meaning that if any evidence favorable to a defendant is suppressed, it could constitute what is commonly referred to as a Brady violation. In short, Monteiro argued that because there’s no way of knowing what happened on the video of Druckenmiller’s arrest, it would be impossible to determine whether anything on that video could have been “exculpatory” and, thus, required to be turned over as “Brady” material. She went on to suggest that following Hall’s ruling in the future would mean the city couldn’t prosecute any criminal charge unless the event in question was recorded, calling the defense’s request to see the video without knowledge of what it shows a “fishing expedition.” However, Mims claims that no matter what video taken at the scene might have shown, his client would be entitled to it under Rule 16 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, which give defendants the right to inspect “any written or recorded statements” made to law enforcement. Because of that, Mims said, his client is entitled to any recording of any statements he made to his arresting officer. In a typical DUI stop, an officer might ask, “Have you been drinking?” and a driver might respond by saying things like “yes,” “no” or “I’ve had a few” — all statements Mims believes could have been caught on video the night of his client’s arrest if the officer had followed MPD’s policy on body cameras. In a previous interview, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said that, in the context of an active investigation, prosecutors view body camera footage the same as any other piece of evidence collected, an 6 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 approach Mims agrees with. However, he said, if it is viewed as evidence, it should treated as evidence, preserved and made available to both parties at trial. With Hall’s ruling siding with the defense, the city of Mobile decided to petition the Mobile County Circuit Court to review her actions — an attempt that was ultimately stopped short when Circuit Judge Jay York tossed out the city’s petition in late August. There was at least some concern about Hall’s ruling impacting future cases where body camera footage isn’t recorded or preserved, but Mims said he isn’t sure about that, adding it isn’t uncommon for two judges in the same court to reach different conclusions. To have any sort of “precedent-setting” effect on cases in Mobile, Mims said, the issue would need to be appealed out of municipal court again and into the circuit court, and eventually to the appellate courts of Alabama’s Unified Judicial System. Mims said he also isn’t sure whether the dismissal of the city’s petition means York or the circuit court agree with Hall’s position on police body cameras. Judges typically have the authority to decide what evidence is deemed admissible at trial, and Mims said objections to those decisions are something higher courts only review under special circumstances. Either way, York’s actions have sent Druckenmiller’s DUI case back to Hall’s docket, where an upcoming trial has been scheduled for Sept. 26. Unless dictated otherwise, Hall’s previous order barring the arresting officer’s testimony will be in effect. In the meantime, the city of Mobile is continuing to fight another legal battle over police body camera footage. Filed by Fox10 (WALATV) in June, that lawsuit deals with how much access members of the public should have to footage captured on the body cameras, which they paid for. While Fox10 initially sued to force the disclosure of MPD’s written policies on body cameras, the focus of the suit has been redirected since those policies were released. Now, the station’s legal team is focusing on footage from an interaction that occurred with students from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and an unidentified MPD officer last fall. While painting the midtown cannon after an annual football rivalry, students were pepper-sprayed by the officer. The police chief at the time publicly apologized for that incident, yet despite interest from parents, the press and the general public, footage from the responding officer’s body camera has never been released publicly. Fox10 is once again seeking that footage along with any correspondence officials had related to the film and the media’s repeated attempts to obtain it. The city has yet to respond to the amended complaint in the case. Ultimately, MPD’s practices for releasing body camera footage may hinge on an opinion of the Alabama Attorney General, which city officials requested in July. In Mobile last week for an unrelated event, Attorney General Steve Marshall made no mention of the pending request.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Bringing back Broad RESIDENTS CHOOSE LANDSCAPING, CROSSWALK STYLES AT GRANT MEETING BY DALE LIESCH T he city took another step in the transformation of Broad Street with a community meeting last week to gain public input on the project. Held at the James Seals Community Center, the meeting allowed residents to provide input on the $21.3 million project on everything from the shape of the proposed tree grates to the style of crosswalks and medians to be used. The majority of the project will be paid for with a $14.4 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant. The funds will be used for all project phases, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne wrote in an email message, including repaving. The Alabama Department of Transportation and the city of Mobile also will be contributing $3.5 million and $3.3 million, respectively. The ALDOT funding will be used for a portion of the paving cost, Byrne wrote, while the city will also be on the hook for a portion of the paving. “The project will entail roadway reconstruction, including pavement removal and replacement in some areas and milling and overlay in others,” she wrote. The project includes a reduction of lanes, or diet, from six lanes to four and the addition of landscaping, as well as room for pedestrian and bike lanes. Several “gateways” are planned along the project area. Those plans have not changed from the original proposal, Byrne wrote. “The project is still in the development phase but the number of gateways have not changed at this time,” she wrote. “Beautification efforts remain a goal of the project.” The plan also calls for more WAVE bus stops, turn lanes and utility updates. The first phase begins on Beauregard Street from Water to Congress streets. The second phase starts on Broad Street and stretches from Congress to Canal streets. The third phase continues on Broad Street from Canal to Baker streets. The fourth and final phase will connect Broad Street to the Three Mile Creek Greenway via Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in 2018. “Once completed, we will provide safe, pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly access, beautify the streetscape and stimulate economic activity throughout Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “This project will connect citizens from the transportation hub on Water Street to homes in neighborhoods to jobs at Brookley Aeroplex to recreation on the Three Mile Creek Greenway.” Mobile was chosen for the grant in 2016 after two previous failed attempts. The city received the award for Broad Street and portions of Beauregard Street and MLK Avenue because of the roadways’ proximity to the Brookley Aeroplex. A consultant group pointed out the need for a lane reduction along Broad more than a year ago. Traffic engineers from the Toole Design Group made the recommendations after spending a week in Mobile as part of a multimodal study paid for by the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization. The group used average daily traffic figures to argue for fewer lanes on most downtown streets, except for Government Street from Broad to the Bankhead Tunnel. With roughly 12,000 to 17,000 vehicles per day, Broad Street was a good candidate for a lane reduction. The consultants said ideally one lane from each side of Broad could be converted into bike or pedestrian lanes. Stepping down MPD OFFICER INVOLVED IN MOORE SHOOTING RESIGNS BY JASON JOHNSON AND DALE LIESCH T he Mobile Police Department officer involved in the shooting death of 19-yearold Michael Moore last year has resigned, according to Chief Lawrence Battiste. “Officer Harold Hurst has resigned,” Battiste wrote in a statement released to media late Friday afternoon. “We must still await the findings from the U.S. Department of Justice, and we will continue to fully cooperate with that investigation.” Hurst, who shot and killed Moore following a traffic stop in June 2016, was ultimately found to have acted within the law after a review by a Mobile County grand jury last fall. As Battiste alluded, a DOJ investigation into the incident is still active, though if there have been any developments from that inquiry they have not been disclosed to the public. No details about the reason for Hurst’s resignation were released as of press time. Since the incident occurred more than a year ago, Hurst has remained on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the federal investigation. Though Hurst was quietly assigned to administrative duty only a month after the incident, he was returned to administrative leave after the decision drew criticism from several political and religious leaders, primarily in Mobile’s black community. Moore’s death sparked controversy in Mobile and led to a number of peaceful protests, some held as recently as June. Moore was shot and killed after being pulled over by Hurst, who was reporting for his regular shift at the MPD’s third predict at the time. According to MPD, Moore was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the week, and after being confronted by Hurst exited the vehicle with a weapon in the waistband of his shorts. Hurst claims he saw Moore reach for the gun, prompting the use of deadly force. However, witnesses at the scene repeatedly claimed they never saw Moore reach for a weapon, and there was even some dispute in witness reports to the media about whether Moore had a weapon at all. Some of that ambiguity was fueled by “a mistake” Public Safety Director James Barber said occurred during the initial response to the scene. While police initially said a gun had been recovered “in Moore’s possession,” it wasn’t disclosed until later that the weapon wasn’t recovered until after Moore’s body had been transported from the scene to a local hospital. Hurst was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE The case for collaboration MOBILE CITY COUNCIL TAKING CIP SUCCESS TO OTHER CITIES BY DALE LIESCH M embers of the Mobile City Council have been invited to speak to the National League of Cities about the success of its capital improvement program, or CIP. The CIP began in fiscal year 2016 and uses a threeyear extension of a roughly 20 percent sales tax increase to make infrastructure improvements. The roughly $30 million in funds each year are split between citywide projects and each of the seven council districts. Councilors have since been reaching out to residents to glean how best to use the $3 million each district receives per year. The NLC was looking for cities that have found innovative ways to fund capital projects. Council Vice President Fred Richardson nominated Mobile’s CIP program and it was selected. Richardson, Council President Gina Gregory and Councilman Levon Manzie were selected to speak at the upcoming NLC CIty Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, in November as a result. The trio will be speaking as part of a workshop called “The Case for Collaboration: Tackling the Infrastructure Backlog.” Manzie called it an “honor” to share with other cities around the country the success of Mobile’s CIP program. “I think it’s awesome,” he said. “To be thought of in this category is a plus for this city. It shows how progressive this council and the administration has been in transforming the city.” The CIP initially began to help work through the city’s $200 million backlog in infrastructure projects. While work has begun, many projects are still pending and the CIP is set to end in 2018. Several councilors have considered extending the sales tax increase, or making it permanent to continue the program indefinitely. Gregory said the program is certainly something that is on the mind of all of the councilors, but some source of funding will have to be found in order to continue it. RIchardson has come out in favor of making the tax increase permanent, maintaining a penny addition on the sales tax. “I know what the problems are,” he said. “I’m not guessing. I just need the funding.” If the program were made permanent, Richardson said, he would secure bonds on other projects and pay off debt to get even more done. Other councilors said they’d be in favor of extending the tax increase to get more capital projects completed. “I don’t think that anybody would argue against it,” Councilman John Williams said, adding the tax increase has actually lessened the tax burden on residents. The city can get through the backlog of projects before the prices for materials increase, he said. It also prevents the city from taking on new debt. “If we just ran out there and borrowed again, we’d be chasing our tail,” Williams said. “I think we’re on a great path to be one of those cities that people are going to start visiting us and ask ‘how’d you do that?’ I really believe that.” Councilman C.J. Small said he supports extending the tax increase “100 percent.” He said he’s heard no opposition to it from residents of District 3. “The residents can see the work being done across the 8 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 district, from sidewalk improvements to parks to the revitalization of streets,” he said. “It has been a great success. Without the CIP, Mobile would be further behind in infrastructure needs.” Councilman Joel Daves, chairman of the body’s finance committee, said he’s in favor of extending the tax increase another five years before letting it sunset. Extending the CIP program for five years would allow for a longer planning period for projects in the future, he said. “Three years is a little too short once we got into it and saw how it worked,” Daves said. “It’s better to have a five-year plan, where you can take on bigger projects over an extended period of time if you have a five-year horizon. That’s one reason to extend it.” Putting a sunset on the tax increase makes the council accountable to residents. It would help prevent the funds being wasted, he said. “They have the ability to lobby, you know, if the money starts getting wasted,” Daves said. “They have the ability in five years to lobby their councilperson in five years to not have it renewed.” Manzie said he’s in favor of an extension of the sales tax increase. “Until we can build consensus around another source of funding, I’m in favor of extending it,” Manzie said. “Other things need to be done.” Councilwoman Bess Rich supports a different form of revenue. She chaired an ad hoc committee on taxation that looked at a possible property tax increase. The group wrote a report on its findings, but talks have gone nowhere to this point. “The sales tax is regressive and not business friendly,” Rich said. “So, right out the chute, a way to replace it is very important.” Rich added that the sales tax increase is not sustainable and revenues from it are affected by internet shoppers and people choosing to buy products elsewhere. “The 10 percent sales tax, one of the highest in the nation, just is not the tool to sustain what you need to do to operate,” she said. “Everyone understands that it costs money to operate, or to maintain, or to create new. So, we have to look at other resources that are out there and other means of getting that done.” Instead, Rich would like to model an infrastructure improvement program in a similar fashion to the county’s pay-as-you-go program. It would allow city residents to vote, via a referendum, on projects they feel are important to the community. “It’s a much more sustainable and business friendly way to do business, to achieve your desires and needs,” she said.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Taxing situation GULF SHORES, ORANGE BEACH TO CONSIDER RAISING LODGING TAX BY JOHN MULLEN M oving the intersection of Alabama 180, or Canal Road, and Alabama 161 a few hundred yards south is a remedy officials here believe will improve traffic — and cost a bundle. At the same time, the move might create an entrance, with a traffic light, to a parcel of land north of the Justice Center where Rouses wants to build a new supermarket. “That’s exactly one thing that’s on my mind,” Orange Beach Councilman Jeff Silvers said. “We know that we’ll have to pay for some of that with the state.” Farther west, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said his city has traffic worries, too. “We’ve got issues over the bridge and trying to fix our bridge in Gulf Shores,” Craft said. “We’ve got people lined up in the left lane to go to school, and they have folks coming over the top trying to go to work, and we have accidents there on a regular basis.” Both cities began discussions in Tuesday council work sessions on raising money to help the state fix some of those problems. Both resort towns are considering raising the lodging tax 2 percentage points, which would make the overall rate 13 percent. “The state can’t do anything without some matching money and it’s expensive stuff,” Craft said. “In order to get them to spend money down here, you’ve got to meet them somewhere around 50-50. That means we’ve got to come up with a significant amount of money to do improvements to highways.” The current lodging tax rate is 11 percent with the state getting 4 percent; each city collects 5 percent and 2 percent goes to the island Convention and Visitors Bureau to woo tourists to vacation in both cities and the Fort Morgan peninsula. Both cities say the extra funds — about $5 million for Orange Beach and just under $3 million for Gulf Shores — will be used for roads and the clean beach initiative, Leave Only Footprints. Orange Beach spends nearly $1 million per year for the beach program and Gulf Shores spends about $600,000. “To do any of that, it takes money and neither of us has that kind of monies for that without taking away from what we need to spend for the rest of the city and our residents,” Craft said. He doesn’t believe the added tax will keep visitors away. In 2016, Gulf Shores collected $7.7 million in lodging taxes. The majority, $4.3 million, was used in the general fund budget. Another $2.6 million was used for a variety of projects including Leave Only Footprints, and about $300,000 remained in reserve for beach activities. Orange Beach collected $15.7 million in lodging taxes in 2016, with most spent on maintaining infrastructure and the beach-cleaning program. Statewide in 2016, Alabama collected more than $61 million in its 4 percent share of the lodging tax. More than $21 million — 34 percent — was collected in Baldwin County alone. Travelers spent $13.3 billion in Alabama in 2016, $4.2 billion of that in Baldwin County. BAYBRIEF |FORT MORGAN Overflow parking BALDWIN COUNTY SETS NEW RULES ON FORT MORGAN PENINSULA BY JOHN MULLEN C han West knew parking requirements her committee recommended for new construction in Fort Morgan were much more strict than previous regulations, but she also knew something needed to be done. “I was afraid they were going to play heck with it because it was really strict,” West, the chairperson of the Fort Morgan Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee, said. “I was afraid it would get amended.” But the local committee’s proposal sailed through the Baldwin County Planning Commission in June and was approved by the Baldwin County Commission in August. The concern was over huge rental houses in Fort Morgan that bring in big groups, who bring lots of cars. “They’ve got one duplex that has 11 bedrooms per side,” West said. “Overflow parking was all over the place.” Baldwin County District 4 Commissioner Skip Gruber agreed. “It was causing havoc in that whole area,” Gruber said. “People parking on other people’s property, parking in the road, people just parking on top of the dunes. Just anywhere they could park, they were parking.” It became a public safety concern as well, West said, one the local committee is glad the county recognized with the change in parking requirements on the peninsula. The advisory committee presented those concerns and recommended changes in the code. West said she’s happy with the change, and that the county responded to the requests of the residents. When those sprawling homes were built, Baldwin County code required only two parking spaces per dwelling regardless of the number of bedrooms. “That didn’t work, so that’s why we went with the number of bedrooms determining the number of parking spots,” Gruber said. With the new code, dwellings with four bedrooms must have at least two parking spaces. If there are five or six bedrooms, three spaces are required. For the larger homes with seven or more bedrooms, four spaces are required per unit, plus one additional space per unit for every two bedrooms over eight. The massive 22-bedroom duplex would be required to have 12 parking spaces if it were built today. Gruber says builders will also face scrutiny from federal wildlife officials as they carve parking areas out of undeveloped dunes. “They have to figure that into their plans when building a house,” he said. “They have to go to Fish and Wildlife to determine how much Fish and Wildlife is willing to give them for the beach mouse. It’s called the taking of the habitat of the beach mouse.” While the change doesn’t affect homes built under the old requirement, Gruber says the new regulations will keep the problem from growing. “We can’t go back and change the others, but we said, from this time forward we will fix that problem,” Gruber said. The changes faced no opposition at any level of the approval process. “Everybody was really happy with it,” Gruber said. “It passed without any problem. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Marshall law ALABAMA AG TALKS FEDERALISM, MONUMENTS IN MOBILE BY JASON JOHNSON I n a speech well-tailored for his audience at the Brevard Hand-Alex Howard Chapter of the Mobile Federalist Society last week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discussed issues of federal overreach and constitutionality. Marshall, who is currently campaigning to the keep the position he was appointed to by former Gov. Robert Bentley, focused his comments on the changing role of attorneys general in the United States and how those changes have impacted the work his office performs daily. “Historically, the attorney general, not just in Alabama, has limited their role to what was occurring within their own state’s boundaries and didn’t see themselves as somebody that would impact or affect issues of national importance,” Marshall said. Yet Marshall said that role began to shift in the 1990s around the time that a group of attorneys general filed a series of lawsuits against the tobacco industry. Those lawsuits’ success resulted in a multi billion-dollar financial settlement, but more importantly, Marshall said, those actions were the first significant example of attorneys general “stepping outside of the criminal justice lane” to essentially bypass Congress and regulate an industry. According to Marshall, that paved the way for other attorneys general to use lawsuits as a means to force federal agencies to change or adopt new regulations. That was the case in 2007 when Massachusetts successfully sued the Environmental Protection Agency, compelling it to label carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act. “They did so arguing that the state had a special standing to litigate issues of public importance, and the [U.S.] Supreme Court agreed,” Marshall said. “A controversial decision at the time, and one many conservative AGs didn’t agree with, and yet what we’ve seen is those same conservative AGs — including ones in Alabama — adopting the strategy for a different purpose.” That purpose, instead of regulation, was deregulation through litigation, which a number of Republican attorneys general have used as “a check on the federal government’s ability to regulate,” according to Marshall. No stranger to the practice, Alabama joined several multi-state lawsuits targeting regulations deemed to be “overreaching” during the Obama era. Most notable were the lawsuits that challenged and successfully blocked the “Waters of the U.S” rule, which expanded the EPA’s authority under the Clean Water Act as well as a Department of Labor directive on overtime pay and a Department of Education policy governing the bathrooms students are allowed to use at educational institutions that receive federal dollars. Since President Donald Trump took office, however, the roles have reversed, as more liberal attorneys general have started using lawsuits to challenge policy changes enacted through executive orders. Despite being a Republican, Marshall said, he views the proper relationship between state and federal government as one of “principle, not partisanship.” “Even when we have friends in Washington, litigation and threats of litigation can be useful to call something to their attention and prompt them to do the right thing,” he said. “We’re not going to agree with President Trump on everything. Sometimes the Trump administration will do something that overreaches into the the sphere of the states, and when it does, we’ll join in litigation against the administration just as we would have done against Hillary Clinton.” In fact, under Marshall’s leadership, Alabama recently 10 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 joined 10 other Republican states threatening legal action against the Trump administration for its “failure” to roll back expansions to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Marshall said his position on the program, which grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, isn’t based on “empathy” or a “belief” about the people who work in this country under DACA, but on the principle that immigration policy is “a congressional decision, not one that should be decided by executive order.” In a letter sent in June, attorneys general from those 10 states gave the Trump administration until this week to make a decision on DACA. On Sept. 5, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions officially announced the program will end following a six-month delay in enforcement so Congress can take up the issue legislatively. “Whether everyone agrees or not, we’ve reached a point in this country where AGs can have a significant impact on national policy by regulation through litigation, spurring the federal government to act, and by blocking the federal government through certain actions,” Marshall said. “The end goal is not conflict for conflict’s sake, but, as Alexander Hamilton put it, ‘To form a double security to the people by preventing either government from overpassing their constitutional limits by a certain rivalship.’” Alabama v. Birmingham Though Marshall focused primarily on the role his office plays nationally, he also discussed a controversial state-level issue: Confederate monuments and a recently passed Alabama law that prohibits their removal or obstruction. A long-standing issue in Southern states, monuments and statues honoring Confederate soldiers were thrust back into the news after violent protests of a decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee last month in Charlottesville, Virginia. However, with the passage of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act earlier this year, it’s against the law to “remove,” “alter” or “disturb” any monument in place for more than 40 years. With a reignited interest in removing symbols of the Confederacy, the city of Birmingham ordered a monument to Confederate soldiers in one its parks to be covered in an attempt to bypass the law while searching for a legal way to remove it permanently. Marshall’s office quickly filed suit against the city of Birmingham. In Mobile — another city with historical ties to the Confederacy — he said his decision was strictly about “enforcing the law.” “My job is not to provide my personal belief about what should or shouldn’t happen, but when a law is lawfully passed, I’m there to enforce it,” Marshall said. “I expect we’ll see [this case] go up to the appellate courts to give guidance to other municipalities going forward.”

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES A river of sewage runs through it ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM HERE’S SOMETHING FUN TO THINK ABOUT: IN THE FIRST EIGHT MONTHS OF THIS YEAR, MORE THAN 21 MILLION GALLONS OF RAW SEWAGE HAS BEEN DISCHARGED INTO MOBILE AND BALDWIN COUNTY WATERWAYS. ” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 met the sound. Needless to say, we didn’t fish anywhere near the mouth of the bayou. And that was treated sewage. We’re talking about 21 million gallons of raw sewage over the past eight months being dumped into our waterways. As justifiable as it is to get worked up about the Press-Register dumping unwanted ad circulars into local streets, where they find their way into waterways, it does seem we’ve mastered the collective shrug when we have millions of gallons of sewage flowing into our streets and waterways and no one is held accountable. It’s time for the sewage companies to stop offering the same tired excuses and get busy fixing the problems. Because guess what? It’s going to rain hard here again very soon. Probably this week. And a spokesperson saying it just rained too darn hard isn’t an acceptable excuse. Neither is a fuse blowing and nobody noticing for days. We spend tremendous amounts of time as a community worrying about the environmental impact of any new development, but are standing in a river of sewage flowing into the bay while we do so. Local leaders pay a lot of lip service to this area’s unique environment and close relationship with water, but there really should be a sense of outrage over 21 million gallons of sewage spilling in our communities so far this year. The heads of the sewage companies involved and the cities and counties impacted need to have a serious come-to-Jesus. We can’t go into 2018 knowing another 30 million gallons of sewage is going to end up in local waterways just because it rained. THEGADFLY port-a-potty, the constant issues we’re having with sewage spills are unacceptable. Following the deluge last week from Hurricane Harvey, roughly 1 million gallons of sewage spilled into local waterways. On Aug. 30 alone there were 30 separate sewage overflows in Mobile County. Baldwin had five reported ongoing spills. So that means when the clouds finally parted and everyone headed out onto the water for Labor Day weekend, plenty of freshly minted E. coli buddies were there waiting. Just a few weeks ago, Fly Creek in Fairhope was the recipient of several hundred thousand gallons of untreated sewage after a fuse blew at a lift station. The backup system and a warning horn were also not functional and toilet water flowed unfettered into the creek until Monday morning, when people living nearby complained to city officials about the stench. I love the smell of raw sewage in the morning. Meanwhile that weekend the people kayaking in Fly Creek or out in the bay were splashing in … well, you know what. They just didn’t get the news until Monday. Looking back through Lagniappe’s coverage of this issue, there was a story right at the end of last year where officials discussed the above-average numbers of sewage overflows and spills that finished out 2016. With 21 million dumped so far in 2017, it sounds like last year was just a warmup. When you read through story after story about these fecal events, the excuses are almost always the same — heavy rainfall. It’s sad we accept heavy rainfall as an excuse for having failing sewage systems. Newsflash: It rains a lot here. In fact, it rains a lot all over the Southeast. This shouldn’t catch everyone off guard. Our sewage systems should be built and maintained to handle our frequent gully washers. And, of course, that’s where the real issues lie. Maintenance and upkeep of our sewer systems in Mobile and Baldwin counties clearly falls far short of what it should be. We constantly hear Mobile Area Water and Sewer Systems, as well as the myriad sewer systems in Baldwin County, address these big spills by complaining about infrastructure and their inability to properly maintain or repair broken pipes or wornout lift stations, etc. But if these groups are actually attempting to improve the situation, it doesn’t seem to be working. In Baldwin County, rapid population growth might offer some excuses to the sewer bosses across the E. coli-filled bay, but Mobile really can’t place blame there. The city has had the same population for many years now. Is there a plan in place to stop this river of poop, or are we just going to keep buying the “it rained really hard” excuse? I grew up on the water and was fortunate enough to be able to fish, crab and flounder in the Mississippi Sound as much as I wished. At that time, though, my neighborhood had a great big septic tank. Every Thursday it dumped gallons and gallons of treated sewage into a bayou I still only know as Sh** Creek. While the hardhead catfish were excited by the routine discharge, the odor was disgusting and there was a noticeable decline in water quality around where the bayou Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen H ere’s something fun to think about: In the first eight months of this year, more than 21 million gallons of raw sewage has been discharged into Mobile and Baldwin county waterways. Yes, that’s 21 million gallons — roughly 32 Olympicsized pools worth of poopy water dumped into bayous, creeks and the bay. Those spillage numbers come from Mobile Baykeeper, the local group that advocates for crazy things like clean water and air in our community. Lately they’ve been focusing a good bit on getting the word out about these massive sewage spills, and if 21 million gallons won’t get your attention, nothing will. Unfortunately for the humans who like to spend time on the water locally — as well as the aquatic creatures who also make use of local waterways — spills and overflows have become a way of life around here. We don’t really even blink these days when we hear of some meager 100,000-gallon sewage spill. One million gallons or more is what it takes to turn my head. Frankly, when I hear about a spill that’s “only” 30,000 or 40,000 gallons, I’m just thankful it’s not more. It just sounds like a bad toilet overflow or something now. But if you’re remotely interested in boating, fishing, oystering, swimming, wading or just being able to stand next to water that doesn’t smell like a music festival AS MILLIONS OF GALLONS OF RAW SEWAGE HAS BEEN DISCHARGED INTO OUR WATERWAYS THIS YEAR, IT SEEMS WE ARE UP SH*T CREEK WITH OUT A PADDLE OR A PLAN!

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The price of living in paradise ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I t was an absolutely glorious Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, my kids spent time racing kayaks with friends across the bay in Fairhope. On Sunday, the whole family and I took a boat ride with friends from Dauphin Island to the Mississippi coast. My daughter had an absolute look of bliss on her face as we made our way to Gautier for a party. She would scream, “Go faster, Uncle Rob! Go faster!” any time our captain dared to slow down his boat. The water was as smooth as glass much of the way and the sun’s rays made it look like we were gliding across a sea of gold. The largest pod of dolphins I have ever seen came around the boat at one point, showing us their fins and putting on quite the show. One even jumped up and flipped out of the water like it was performing for an audience at Sea World. It was incredible. While we were making our own fun on our local waters, my social media feed was full of friends doing the same thing — holding up their last snapper catches of the season, posting photos of their kids in front of Middle Bay Lighthouse or on Sand Island, or holding up bushwackers at Pirate’s Cove. Add in breathtaking sunsets and a gorgeous nearly full moon over the water each night, and it was the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. And it reminded me just how lucky we are to have this magnificent playground in our backyard. But with the horrific images coming out of Texas of the devastation Hurricane Harvey caused, coupled with the impending destruction Hurricane Irma is certain to bring wherever she makes landfall and beyond, we are also reminded sometimes there is a high price to pay for living in paradise. Anyone who lives on the Gulf Coast knows this troubling truth, of course, but after years of not getting a direct hit from a major storm, it can drift to the back of our minds. Storms like Irma make sure we don’t forget. And so do stories from those who have experienced hell at the hand of Mother Nature. We tied up the boat in Gautier at the waterfront home of my co-publisher Rob Holbert’s parents, as they were hosting a surprise 50th birthday party for him. (Happy Birthday, old man!) Rob’s mom and I chatted about Houston and how long it would take for them to rebuild. She would know. The very home we were standing in had been severely damaged by Katrina. She pointed out how high the water came up in the house — the very spot where we stood had been underwater. It was just crazy to even think about. Even after all of these storms finally move out and the sun starts shining again, the recovery process takes so long. Mrs. Holbert said workers would come to their house, make repairs for a few days and get it to a certain point. Then they would have to do the same thing for a bunch of other folks, so they wouldn’t see them again for weeks. There just wasn’t enough labor to handle it all. It sounded like such a long and grueling process. One many in the Lone Star state are sure to experience in the coming months and years. As I sat around a dinner table with friends on Monday night, we discussed the forecast and possible paths of Irma and hoped none of those spaghetti plots would have her aiming at us. Afterward, the conversation turned to our own hurricane “war stories” from storms past. Our experiences were far less dramatic than those who experienced Harvey in Texas, Katrina in Mississippi or Louisiana, or who remember experiencing Frederic here. But it definitely brought back memories of preparing for a “big one.” One couple talked of how they watched a giant water oak swaying back and forth for hours during Ivan or Katrina. I can’t remember which one they said now. They could see the ground literally rising up as it swayed. It finally fell and brought up a big chunk of their midtown backyard along with it, while also taking out another tree. But thankfully it didn’t take out their house, as they feared it could have. We talked about the infamous “jog to the east” Ivan took, sparing us the worst of his wrath but devastating Pensacola. Another couple talked of how a tiny little tropical storm that wasn’t very memorable for anyone else around here caused massive flooding at their family’s home on Fish River. My husband and another guest talked about some of the storms that affected South Florida, where they had both lived. We all offered how long it took us to get power back after Ivan and Katrina. And of the big one that hit here back in the ‘70s, Frederic. Most of us were small children when it hit and couldn’t really remember much about it. Though we have weathered storms such as Elena, Danny, Georges, Ivan and Katrina over the years, Mobile has not had a devastating direct hit since ol’ Frederic and that was in 1979, 38 years ago. We have been fortunate. (Please everyone knock on the nearest piece of wood you can find.) One will eventually hit here again. It may not be next week (hopefully not), but it will happen. How prepared is our city? I don’t know. I mean, how prepared can any city really be for one of Mother Nature’s monsters? But after watching countless individuals and groups here reach out to help people they don’t know in Texas over the last couple of weeks — I am sure the same will be done for the victims of Irma — at least we know we all have each other’s backs. We all know the risk we take living on the Gulf Coast but we also know the rewards. That’s why we immediately jump right in to help one another because we know it’s going to be us one day. And we know our neighbors will return the favor. It is very scary to watch a large Category Five hurricane swirling out there, not knowing where it will land at this point. And it is going to be devastating, no doubt. But even still, I can’t imagine living anywhere else in this world. Because in our lifetimes, this magnificent water that we have the privilege of living near gives us far more than it could ever take away. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Politicians, you have to pick: Auburn or Alabama BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM A peculiar thing happened this Saturday in Atlanta. Spotted among the hundreds of cardboard signs near the set of ESPN’s “College Gameday” were at least two signs apparently supporting Sen. Luther Strange, who is in a runoff later this month against Roy Moore for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. For those who missed the three-hour college football pregame show that morning, one sign was a giant cardboard head of Luther Strange, and another said “Even Saban Supports Strange,” spelling out ESPN vertically. Normally ESPN frowns on political signs at these events. (They prefer that their talking heads take a more overt approach, like shaming people into accepting the latest social justice trope.) But to get this past the official signwatchers at “College Gameday” and on TV was a brilliant gesture by some pro-Luther folks. That day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were playing the Florida State Seminoles in a much-ballyhooed matchup. Thus, there were probably a good many eyeballs tuned in across the state. Most election campaigns occur during football season. Traditionally, Election Day is the first Tuesday in November, which makes the union of football season and campaign season a natural one. In Alabama, however, politics and likely election results are largely already settled by the time football season even starts. Being a one-party state, all the so-called action happens in the state’s primaries and by the time the fall campaigns start, the outcome is a foregone conclusion. For this Sept. 26 special election Republican primary runoff, I would expect Strange and Moore to start becoming very familiar with football in Alabama. That’s not just Auburn and Alabama, but all the other colleges — South Alabama, UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State, Samford, etc. Also, it might behoove these candidates to hit a few high school games along the way. On Saturday, both Moore and Strange stayed within the confines of the state to attend Auburn’s home-opener against Georgia Southern. Both candidates will likely do the same for Alabama’s home-opener this week against Fresno State in Tuscaloosa. It’s not that by hitting an Auburn or Alabama game to campaign will better a candidate’s standing in Lee or Tuscaloosa counties. People drive from all over the state to attend college football games. Given the circumstances of a hotly contested race, it’s only logical to have an outpost outside the stadium, maybe offering free bottled water or plastic cups. All of this is obviously for show. What would happen if we drilled down a little further in search of what candidates think of college football? Outsiders like to joke that you have to declare your allegiance to Alabama or Auburn when you cross the state line. (That’s not true, obviously. It’s just a hokey myth.) For the sake of character, wouldn’t we like to know where a 14 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 candidate’s loyalties lie when it comes to college football? To say that you are for both teams seems like a cop-out. Sure, some people can be for both teams, I suppose. But on Iron Bowl day, you can’t be for both Alabama and Auburn. You have to pick one. When politicians are asked “Auburn or Alabama?” they chuckle and decline to comment. Yes, this a trivial subject in the grand scheme of the universe. But 80,000-plus seat stadiums aren’t filling themselves up by accident. The whole Iron Bowl rivalry is as Alabama as any politician who has held statewide office. Wouldn’t it be a true test of character to force a candidate to declare “Roll Tide” or “War Eagle?” Two years ago while running for president, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) was cornered about his state’s college rivalry between Florida State University and the University of Florida. Rubio, a UF alum, didn’t shy away from taking a dig at FSU. “Look, I don’t have anything against Florida State,” Rubio said in a radio interview. “I think there has to be a school where people that can’t get into Florida can go to college, and so that’s why we have Florida State.” … IF YOU CANNOT COMMIT TO THE CRIMSON TIDE OR THE TIGERS, HOW ARE YOU GOING TO COMMIT TO A TOUGH VOTE? That comment upset a lot of people in Tallahassee, obviously. But when it came time to vote, it did not matter. Rubio was trounced by Trump in the presidential primary six months later. He lost Leon County (home to FSU) by .9 percent of the vote. However, he lost Alachua County (home to UF) by nearly 10 points. Rubio went on to run for re-election in the U.S. Senate and seven months later defeated then-Rep. Patrick Murphy (D-Florida) in the 2016 general election. Florida voters might have preferred a Trump presidency, but they didn’t seem to be bothered by a Rubio U.S. Senate candidate who was steadfast in his collegiate allegiances. It is probably a little different in Alabama. But if you cannot commit to the Crimson Tide or the Tigers, how are you going to commit to a tough vote? Voters are expected to believe you will hold strong and be resolute and unwavering on a tough vote. How can voters expect their candidates to hold strong to their policy positions when they are too fearful to take a position on “War Eagle” or “Roll Tide”? You can root for both 364 days of the year (although that still seems like a cop-out), but on the 365th day candidates and political leaders should have to pick one. If you, as a politician, can’t handle that task, then the odds are you’ll sell out your voters down the road.

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Winning through unity BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER R oger Stone, longtime political consultant and adviser to Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign for president, stated in a 2008 New Yorker magazine interview, “Politics is not about uniting people. It’s about dividing people and getting your 51 percent.” That’s a cynical way to view the political process, but there are many who take this view to heart. One can run a campaign aimed at dividing people, with the ultimate goal of getting 51 percent of the vote, but as we’ve seen things play out on the national level, such a strategy can lead to toxic and very negative results. A leader can divide, but it doesn’t mean they will conquer. A Pandora’s box of bad outcomes is loosed when a candidate has divided the populace in order to get to 51 percent. Of course, getting the majority of votes is the goal of any political campaign, but how a candidate achieves that is just as important as achieving it. This was very evident in Mobile’s recent mayoral election. Mayor Sandy Stimpson ended up winning the election handily, but unfortunately — and not due to Stimpson — it became a divisive campaign. I frequently saw social media posts stating blacks now make up slightly over half of the electorate in Mobile. As a result of this slim demographic edge, it was constantly stated that if solidarity were practiced by the black electorate in Mobile, Sam Jones was assured victory. Putting aside the fact that you never, in any election, get 100 percent turnout of any voting age demographic, there was a fatal lack of understanding that when the racial makeup of a city is that close, almost 50-50, a mayoral candidate can only win by building a racial coalition, not by trying to appeal to mainly one racial demographic. The demographics are just too close. A candidate for mayor of Mobile will not win by strictly appealing to all whites, nor will he or she achieve victory by trying to appeal only to blacks. It’s IF A CANDIDATE FAILS TO MOTIVATE PEOPLE TO VOTE FOR HIM OR HER, IT’S NOT THE FAULT OF THE VOTERS — IT’S THE FAULT OF THE CANDIDATE. PERIOD.” a strategy that for the foreseeable future will only result in failure. A candidate will only make it to 51 percent by turning out whites and blacks to vote for him or her. A coalition has to be formed, maintained and energized to get out and vote. Stimpson did the better job of this, just as he did in 2013, and it showed in the results. Sadly, post-election there were a plethora of social media posts castigating and labeling blacks who voted for Stimpson as traitorous. Why? I truly believe if Sam Jones were the better candidate and had run a better campaign, blacks would have voted for him in larger numbers. But he was not the better candidate, and just like the last time his campaign strategy was faulty and not well executed. If a candidate fails to motivate people to vote for him or her, it’s not the fault of the voters — it’s the fault of the candidate. Period. Campaigning is about connecting with people, it’s about constantly communicating with people, it’s about the ability to inspire and get voters to buy into the belief that as an office holder you will continually put the best interests of one’s constituency first. As with the first mayoral election between the two, Stimpson did a much better job of this than Jones. You can’t blame the voters. Contrary to one social media post I saw, we are not “at war” in Mobile. Stimpson’s victory does not mean blacks in Mobile are under siege, as another social media post intimated. I have not agreed with everything Stimpson has done as mayor, but I don’t think there is any way one can deny that he has tried to have an inclusive and forward-thinking administration. Also, it’s hard to deny that he has been a tireless worker. The man pops up everywhere. He has shown a willingness to engage with citizens regardless of race or socioeconomic standing, which is exactly what you want a political leader to do. From my vantage point, he has done so with sincerity. Community is built and strengthened through consensus and by various parts of the community meeting on common ground and agreeing to move forward for the benefit of all. A mayor can be the catalyst for and help facilitate this process, or he or she can be an obstacle to and impede this process. That’s why it’s important that whoever seeks or holds that office — or any political office, for that matter — does not do so by dividing people to get and maintain that magic 51 percent. A candidate may win by following such a strategy, but you’d better believe at the end of the day it will be the people who end up losing. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Merchants Plaza redevelopment signs major tenant BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H eritage Land & Development recently announced its first new tenant for the $30 million redevelopment project in downtown Mobile at Merchants Plaza since acquiring the property about three months ago. Hand Arendall LLC signed a lease for three floors of the eight-story office building, located at St. Francis and Royal streets, where it will relocate its current Mobile offices from the RSA Tower. Extensive buildout is planned, and the work will begin immediately, according to Dean Nix of Harbert Realty, who represented the landlord. Dan Lovell and Eric Getty with Graham & Co. and Jeff Barnes of Stirling Properties worked for the tenant. “Hand Arendall recently relocated its Birmingham offices to the historic Federal Reserve redevelopment in downtown Birmingham, so we felt like Merchants Plaza in Mobile could offer a similar opportunity that complements the firm’s strategic plan,” Preston Bolt, managing lawyer of Hand Arendall’s Mobile office, said. “We are excited to be a part of this downtown revitalization project, and proud to renew our commitment to downtown Mobile.” “This project is a perfect fit for Hand Arendall’s needs. We are looking forward to having the firm in Merchants Plaza, and they are the first of many tenants headed our way,” John Glassell, principal of Heritage Land & Development, said. Merchants Plaza will mainly offer leasing space to office and retail businesses, according to a news release. Availability on the ground floor and parking deck offers restaurant space in addition to retail. The site is classified as a Class A building property. Allan Cameron of NAI Mobile or Dean Nix of Harbert Realty can offer more information on leasing options. NAI Mobile is the local footprint of NAI Global, an in- ternational network of more than 400 firms globally. Harbert Realty Services represents Heritage Land & Development in many of its redevelopment projects regionally. The brokerage is one of the largest privately held, full-service commercial real estate firms in the Southeast. Commercial real estate moves Premier Medical Group recently opened in a newly remodeled facility, encompassing 12,600 square feet of clinic space. The upgrades more than double the former floor plan and plans are in place to offer expanded services for Baldwin County residents, according to a news release. Premier Medical was formed in 1997 through a merger of Mobile Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Center with Dauphin West Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists. The medical practices trace their histories back to the practice of Mobile-based Perdue & Perdue, founded in 1915. The property was originally acquired in August 2016. White-Spunner Realty represented PMG in the original purchase of the 4.25 acres and a building at 1302 U.S. Highway 98 in Daphne. Premier currently has three locations in Mobile and one in Jackson. • A local investment group last week closed on the sale of three lots on Old Shell Road across from the new Publix development in midtown. The site, which sold for $375,000, totals just under an acre of land. Designated as sections 2503, 2505 and 2507, the lots will be redeveloped into a retail center and have spaces available for lease toward the end of this year. Amber Dedeaux with Vallas Realty handled the transaction and will be leasing the spaces in the new retail center. • The owners of a 7,700-square-foot office suite situated on three acres, home to recently relocated Dr. Thomas R. Dempsey of Orthopedic Quick Care as well as Hollon 16 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 Dental and Dr. Charles Demeranville dental practices, was recently listed for $1.4 million. The tenants will remain in place. The property is in close proximity to the University of South Alabama, according to Pratt Thomas with The Merrill P. Thomas Co., who manages the listing. • Grand Properties Josephine LLC has purchased a 23-acre parcel located on Marjon Lane in Josephine, across from Pirates Cove. The property will be subdivided into 14 large waterfront lots. Kennedy Striplin, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, brokered the sale. • Local investors purchased 65 acres fronting Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Dawes Road in Grand Bay for $690,000, according to Allan Cameron, who brokered the transaction. The buyers are planning to develop a residential lakefront subdivision. • John Delchamps with The Merrill P. Thomas Co. reported that the Papa Murphy’s Pizza franchise recently opened its fourth location locally, leasing a 1,632-square-foot restaurant space located at 3976 Government Blvd., inside the Skyland Shopping Center in Mobile. George Catranis of Catrinas Enterprises represented the landlord. Delchamps worked for the tenant. • Visiting Angels is opening its first Mobile office and will occupy 703 square feet of leased space at Regency Professional Center, located at 5901 Airport Blvd., Suite 204. Jill Meeks, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. Lee joins Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund board Thomas M. Lee has joined the board of directors of the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. Lee is president and CEO of Foley-based Vulcan Inc., an aluminum products manufacturer. Vulcan produces aluminum coil and sheet and is the largest highway sign manufacturer in the United States, according to a news release. Lee just completed a three-year term on the NIST MEP National Advisory Board for small and medium manufacturers, and was a former chairman of the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce and a past winner of the Walton M. Vines “Free Enterprise Person of the Year” award. “I am proud to join AOSF as it strives to provide some of Alabama’s poorest children educational opportunity that they would never receive otherwise,” Lee said. “I have met many of the parents, and I can tell you we have a lot of desperate mothers and grandmothers who want their children to stay in school, succeed and not become a statistic.” The AOSF provides nearly 2,000 low-income K-12 students access to more than 150 public and private schools that better meet their unique needs. AOSF serves nearly 600 children in Mobile and Baldwin counties, with thousands more on the waiting list. For more information, visit the AOSF website.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Looking for lunch downtown? Mama’s has it MAMA’S ON DAUPHIN 220 DAUPHIN ST. MOBILE 36602 251-432-6262 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Daniel Anderson D owntown is my favorite. Downtown gives you a feeling like you are a part of something much larger than yourself. It puts you in your place when you see how much is going on in a bustling few blocks. For a pretty big city, Mobile ranks among those on the somewhat smaller side. I often forget there is any sizable difference between Mobile and a small college town — say, Hattiesburg — until I’m standing near Bienville Square on a weekday during lunch. I’m guaranteed to run into someone I know, which is the mark of a small town. I can’t find a place to park, which is indicative of a larger town. I can walk from one end of downtown to the other with little effort, a sign of a small town, but the face of something much bigger smiles on me when I notice that of the dozens of restaurants in a tiny radius, I will have trouble getting a table at any of them. I like that. It’s a busy food scene these days. And I recently drove downtown on a sunny day that almost hinted of fall to meet friend and downtown worker Craig Simmons. Craig has a day job, but is a budding rock ‘n’ roll guitar player currently training in that pre-Billy Gibbons bluesinfluence phase we all fondly go through and revisit from time to time. The man doesn’t have the hair for ‘80s glam. He’s a little bit Fender and a lot Gibson, just about as twosided as this city, but he’s a smart kid with a good head on his shoulders. We expect a lot from him. Thinking of places I’d not reviewed downtown, I shamefully realized (with a little help from Craig) that I’d never done Mama’s on Dauphin. It’s been around since 2003, kind of something I have taken for granted for too long. Let’s meet at noon. Craig and I get there to face a short wait, as he held us a place in line, but we were seated in less than two minutes. I remembered this room. In the mid 1990s when I moved here, this place was a little coffee shop, café and bar called The Bean and Barley. It was the first place I ever played in the Port City. Tables rest on the former stage in the window where any passersby used to get a glimpse of my “good side” as I performed my acoustic set. Craig and I weren’t fortunate enough to get the high rise, and were seated at a two-top along the wall. This place is a lunch spot only, set up for sandwiches, Mama’s on Dauphin is generally soul food, but you could also call it Southern or country cooking. It’d be just as familiar and welcoming in a small town as it is in an urban center. salads and daily specials of meats and threes. That’s exactly what we were into today. You know you are getting tea ($1.95) in a place like this. Don’t fight it. We both had unsweetened, which I took straight. Craig reached for the packet of pink stuff, which I believe could be the reason he prematurely lost so much of his hair. He might want to consider laying off a bit. We also both chose daily specials ($8.95) and expected great results. We got them. My un-coiffed friend was all about the meatloaf. He had his choice of brown or tomato gravy. What monster orders brown gravy on meatloaf? This was a bit of a test to see whether our friendship would continue or not. He wisely chose the red. It came with mashed potatoes, of course, but he also was allowed two more sides. Black-eyed peas were a logical choice. Collards placed third. It was noted that Craig used the clear pepper sauce for the greens and Louisiana-style hot sauce for the peas. I love Thanksgiving so much that I have loads of trouble passing up cornbread dressing. It’s my kryptonite. Today it came with my choice of fried or baked chicken, and I chose the latter. I asked for turnips, but the waitress said the turnip truck didn’t make it in today. Not wanting to copycat Craig, I let the greens slide and took on the squash casserole instead. Black-eyed peas were also a part of my diet and I added an extra side salad with blue cheese dressing. Full disclosure: I wasn’t impressed with the squash casserole. It had a bit of a vinegar aftertaste that was off-putting, but everything else made up for it. The dressing was moist and spectacular, nice and salty next to the chicken. The peas were great with hot sauce and the side salad was exactly what I needed. Despite my feelings about the casserole, I still cleaned my plate. I even ate the (yellow) cornbread. My morning walk was upward of four miles so it’s OK to have dessert, right? Craig thought so. Two pieces of pie ($3.95 each) found their way to our table with an extra black coffee for the rock star. Neither pie was served hot and both were very good. It was a tough decision as to whether or not the pecan beat out the chocolate truffle, but it did. I almost asked for ice cream, but was already pushing it. So here’s what you’ve got. This place is generally soul food. You could also call it Southern or country cooking. No matter what you call it, there’s a reason the line is out the door for the lunch rush. I could eat there many times per week and never get the same thing twice. Musicians rub elbows with CPAs, the elite dine with the common man, all sharing the bond of great classic food. Whether it’s a big city or a small town, you have to have a place like Mama’s on Dauphin. It’s a part of what makes downtown special. I LOVE THANKSGIVING SO MUCH THAT I HAVE LOADS OF TROUBLE PASSING UP CORNBREAD DRESSING. IT’S MY KRYPTONITE. TODAY IT CAME WITH MY CHOICE OF FRIED OR BAKED CHICKEN, AND I CHOSE THE LATTER. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Weeks Bay Plantation hosts oyster roast, concert BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET I t will prove to be a shucking good time at Weeks Bay Plantation’s Oyster Roast featuring Willie Sugarcapps this Sunday, Sept. 10. Tickets are $50 per person and include roasted oysters prepared by Chef Randall Baldwin (of Dyron’s Lowcountry in Mountain Brook) and a live musical performance by our buddies in Willie Sugarcapps. What’s better than Gulf Coast oysters and Gulf Coast musicians? The event runs 3-6 p.m. and tickets are limited. I know what you’re thinking. You don’t like oysters. It’s OK. For those of you who do not partake there is a “concert only” ticket for $30 per person. Whether you’re eating or not the event is BYOB, so pack a cooler and a blanket or some lawn chairs. They will have soft drinks and water. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult, one child entry per adult. Phone 251-2798745 or visit www.weeksbayplantation.com for more information. 2017 Chef’s Challenge a hit for Feeding the Gulf Coast The Wharf Uncorked on Sept. 14 A high-stakes weekend begins Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4720 Main St. in Orange Beach as The Wharf Uncorked opens with a kickoff party and a Chef Showdown. Get a front-row view as Chef Brody Olive of Perdido Beach Resort defends his title against Jason Ramirez of Villaggio Grille, Chris Kelly of Driftwood Steakhouse and Justin Cobb of Wolf Bay Lodge. This is the first of many events, followed by Friday’s “Sip, Sample & Scampi” held at Rouses Market in Gulf Shores with an array of meats, cheese and wine samples from Delicato Family Vineyards, plus a cooking class with Rouses’ Chef Nino. This event is 2-5 p.m. More than 10 restaurants will curate local wine dinner menus and pairings Friday night as part of the celebration, leading up to Saturday’s Grand Tasting at The Wharf where vendors will have food, wine, beer and spirits all along Main Street and Wharf Parkway. There’s so much more. Visit www.thewharfuncorked. com for details and ticket prices. Recycle! 20 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | Facebook Mobile chefs brought their A-games to this year’s Chef Challenge for Feeding the Gulf Coast. Last week’s event reported about 600 in attended to support the worthy cause. Noble South, Café Del Rio, Ralph and Kacoo’s, Stevie’s Kitchen, Cammie’s Old Dutch and Bake My Day were just a few of the participants this year. The competition was stiff but in the end it was Chef Arwen Rice of Red or White who took home the gold in the entrée category with her pork and beef tamales with corn salsa and marinated queso fresco. Naman’s Catering nabbed the best appetizer. Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama won for best soup as well as People’s Choice. Cammie’s Old Dutch won for best dessert. It was a qualifying round for the World Food Championships coming up in November, and the judges chose Café Del Rio to represent. This was the event’s 19th year. Let’s hope the 20th will be bigger and better! The Wharf Uncorked Food & Festival Sept. 14-16 combines book signings, wine auctions, local cuisine, wine tastings, culinary and wine demonstrations and more.

COVER STORY Eastern Shore tug-of-war BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR T emperatures are reaching a boiling point in Fairhope, where Mayor Karin Wilson remains at odds with the city attorney and a majority of the City Council after three former employees and now an outspoken citizen have filed notices of claim against the city — precursors to potential lawsuits. Meanwhile, text messages between Wilson and an IT contractor were subpoenaed by the City Council last month, and their subsequent release is causing a stir, putting the mayor on the defensive. In a conversation last week, Wilson said the “leak” of the texts was the latest attempt by the City Council, primarily President Jack Burrell, to “usurp power from the mayor’s office” as part of a “mission to make me look bad.” At the same time, Wilson said the council’s subpoena — spurred by a resolution written by the city attorney — appears to only be “aiding” three of the plaintiffs in claims against the city, essentially gathering evidence on their behalf. Attorney Harry Satterwhite, who according to Wilson is representing the mayor’s office in spite of the council’s refusal to officially hire him in that capacity, said he was considering filing a lawsuit against the council. “Just about every legitimate proposal [Wilson’s] brought up, [the council] has unanimously voted down,” Satterwhite said. “So really, her back is against the wall, she has to do something legally.” For his part, Burrell said he believed Wilson’s termination of three longtime employees earlier this year was not done “with cause.” Further, he pointed to the city’s strong council/weak mayor form of government, suggesting, “If she wanted to vote, she could have run for City Council.” While Wilson rode a wave of controversy into office — defeating four-term incumbent Tim Kant with 53 percent of the vote a year ago amid a citywide debate over unchecked development and a proposed 240-unit apartment complex on the banks of environmentally sensitive Fly Creek — she has enjoyed relatively strong support and nominal success in the months since. But over the past year, the mayor and council have also frequently been in conflict, with tempers flaring at public meetings and on social media over decisions involving not only personnel, but also the budget, planning and zoning, board appointments and city contracts. “Mayor Kant was here a long time and [he had] some really entrenched supporters,” Satterwhite said. “There were employees who were closely tied to him and Jack Burrell of course was too, and that was very disappointing … but there’s a lot of the employees and the council, and Jack, [who] are constantly trying to do things every day to tear [Wilson] down, work against her, conspire against her … it’s amazing.” Wilson said suing the council was “the last thing I want to do,” but “I can either sit back and continue things the way they are or I’m going to stand up for my role as mayor.” Subpoena The rhetoric reached a crescendo last week after The Courier, a newspaper owned by Gulf Coast Media covering the Eastern Shore, published text messages between Wilson and employees of Elias Technologies Inc., which had been hired by the city to perform IT work on behalf of the Fairhope Police Department. Burrell said last week the council had reason to believe Wilson instructed Elias to go beyond its authorized scope of work to “spy” on employees, elected officials and even the public. The text messages had been obtained by the City Council on the order of a subpoena issued after the council adopted a resolution Aug. 14 originally seeking “the keywords searched on Jennifer Fidler’s and Sherry Sullivan’s computers and phones, all documents and electronic records produced by the search, all communications, written or electronic, between Mayor Wilson, [Fairhope IT Director] Jeff Montgomery and Elias Technologies Inc. or its agents and employees regarding the search of Sherry Sullivan’s and Jennifer Fidler’s computers and phones, an answer to the questions, what was Elias told to look for, what were the results of the searches, who told Elias what to look for?” Fidler and Sullivan were the city’s public works and community affairs directors, respectively, and along with Human Resources Director Pandora Heathcoe have filed notices of claim against the city for wrongful termination and demotion. Fidler and Sullivan’s terminations Feb. 24 were widely criticized by some residents and elected officials — despite Wilson’s authority to do so — and Wilson confirmed last week it was the result of “insubordination.” At the time, the council called a special meeting and enacted a temporary hiring freeze. Satterwhite said that meeting — held Feb. 27 — was illegal because the council did not provide enough notice and furthermore cannot enact a hiring freeze with a “budgetary reason.” Wilson said the meeting, and city attorney Tut Wynne’s lack of communication about the the proposed resolution, caused an irreparable rift between her and Wynne. While the situation was unfolding, the texts released last week suggest Wilson was attempting to use Elias Technologies to obtain evidence to support her decisions to fire Fidler and Sullivan. “I want records for ethics,” Wilson texted to an Elias employee the day the two were fired. That weekend, she followed up with additional requests for email records from Fidler, Sullivan, Kant and Burrell noting “Jeff [Montgomery, IT director] did find what he needed to support my decision to terminate.” However, Wilson later texted, it “was not the proof wanted from Jeff. Badmouthing yes but not about overturning. Wish could get this before tomorrow meeting especially any communications with Jack Burrell.” According to subsequent texts, the employee with whom Wilson was corresponding apparently complied, but was unable to uncover anything “of any value.” Around the same time, a controversy was stewing over 22 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 a contract the Fairhope Airport Authority awarded to one of its own board members — a decision endorsed by Burrell along with a letter of approval from the Alabama Ethics Commission. At the next City Council meeting March 9, the council voted against two of three of Wilson’s nominees for the Fairhope Airport Authority. One of three members had resigned, but Wilson wanted to exercise her authority to appoint new members across the board. Instead, the council retained two who wrote letters of interest to the City Council. “What is happening is [the] council trying to infringe on the mayor’s authority,” Wilson said during the meeting. “First of all, you’re infringing on our authority because this is council discussion,” Burrell shot back. “You gave a very good description of [your candidates] and nobody questions their qualifications … but the concerns about the Airport Authority … these are not valid concerns. There’s nothing going on. All this stuff you are reading on social media is a bunch of bunk.” Councilmembers Jimmy Conyers and Jay Robinson supported the mayor’s nominees. “Again, these are my appointments,” Wilson said, suggesting the two board members she wanted to replace — Pam Caudill and Vince Booth — had “dragged my name through the mud” and been “extremely rude” to her. When she noted the airport carries 21 percent of the city’s debt, Burrell began to interrupt. “It’s a two-way street, mayor,” he said. After the meeting, Wilson texted the Elias employee to say it was “another unbelievable night during council,” noting “I have to get a handle on Jack trying to take me down.” Records responsive to the City Council’s subpoena comprise seven months of text messages between Wilson and the Elias employee, whom Lagniappe has chosen not to name. A more comprehensive report on their content can be found on The Courier’s website, gulfcoastnewstoday.com, but the texts appear to show Wilson first attempting to obtain electronic data from former employees’ computers and devices, then growing concerned that her requests may have fallen outside the contractor’s scope of work. “The detail invoice that was sent I think will get me in trouble,” Wilson texted April 24. “There were things done not in the scope of work …” Around the same time, Wilson noted she wanted the company to begin working on the police department’s IT issue. Later, the company said it would send an amended invoice to the police department comping the additional work. According to The Courier, the amended invoice “was delivered to [Police Chief Joe] Petties on June 23 but was never signed by him and returned to the company.” Alarmingly, on July 7 Wilson texted the Elias employee “the police department has lost trust.” Wilson and Satterwhite, meanwhile, railed against the reporter who published the texts and Burrell, who they suspect “leaked” the text messages responsive to the subpoena. Satterwhite, who claims to be a former journalist, called the reporter a “dang hack” who is “putting out propaganda for [Burrell].” A statement provided by The Courier defends its reporting, noting: “The Courier seeks to report the truth and follows recognized journalistic best practices by verifying the accuracy of documents it uses in reporting. The Courier also seeks input from all sides of any controversial issue and reports relevant statements from all parties if they offer comment. Our responsibility is to keep our readers informed with the truth.” At Satterwhite’s insistence, The Courier did publish a retraction to clarify Wilson’s statement about the police department’s trust. However, reached over the weekend, Chief Petties said while he was taking the advice of his own personal attorney and not speaking about the situation, “the [Courier’s] report speaks for itself.” Satterwhite remained on the defensive. “When you really look at it and boil it down, it’s hype,” he said of the texts. “They’re just hyping it up to have something against her. We’re not saying she’s perfect — she said some things that maybe they can take out of context and use against her — but at the bottom of it, there’s not a law that has been broken, no ethical provisions that have been broken. And all she’s trying to do is good things for the city the whole time, and try to protect the city from people suing the city. And if that’s wrong, I don’t know how you operate as mayor.” On the other hand, Burrell confirmed the texts as legitimate and said it’s Wilson

COVER STORY who has been attempting to delay operations of the city. “Everything from refusing to sign off on resolutions passed by the council, to trying to look at my personal emails, to questioning everything former employees did, to what the council is [legally allowed to do] … I don’t like it one bit. I’m not under investigation and she has no right to look into my personal business,” Burrell said. He also denied Wilson’s accusation of “colluding” with former employees to seek damages against the city, instead suggesting the information responsive to the subpoena will help determine whether Wilson went beyond the contract’s scope of work. “We acknowledge the mayor doesn’t need a reason to terminate, so why is she using [the Elias] contract to investigate people if not for political gain? I do not believe they were let go with cause. I don’t see any evidence they were let go for cause. I said the mayor has a right to terminate, but to say there was cause and search for evidence later, to me that is a sign there is no cause, and it’s my own speculation that she felt the need to find a cause.” The Ripp Report Lagniappe spoke with Wilson and Satterwhite Aug. 29, the day after a City Council meeting that included routine budget discussions. Coincidentally, the city had also received its fourth notice of claim that day, this one by citizen activist Paul Ripp, who lives within the 36532 ZIP code but outside Fairhope city limits. At the meeting the previous night, Burrell refused to allow Ripp to speak during the council’s allotment for public participation, where anyone who wishes to speak is allowed three minutes each to address the council. “You’ve relinquished your rights,” Burrell told Ripp before having Chief Petties escort him back to his seat. “It’s a privilege and I’ve had more complaints about you getting up here and spreading innuendo, talking about citizens and employees and council members, and most people that I’ve talked to don’t want to give you time in this meeting.” Ripp, who identifies himself as a nonprofit writer “identifying and exposing public corruption,” later noted he’s been barred from speaking at previous planning and zoning and City Council meetings, each time getting an attorney to write a letter to restore his rights. But he said his claim in this instance arises from Burrell’s alleged breach of policy. “They’re going to try to say ‘it’s not a right, it’s a privilege,’” he said. “That would be true if it was their policy, but that is not their policy; the policy is to allow people to speak for up to three minutes. Where [Burrell] screwed up is announcing public participation and saying ‘anyone who wishes to speak can speak’ then denying me — he also asked if anyone else wanted to speak after denying me.” Ripp said he suspected Burrell’s distaste for his commentary is rooted in the Fairhope Airport Authority, where Ripp spawned an ethics com- plaint over the aforementioned airplane hangar contract awarded to a board member. Burrell said he couldn’t confirm or deny whether he’d been investigated or questioned over that complaint, but it wasn’t part of his decision to deny Ripp public participation. “This was not retribution,” he said. “[The Airport Authority complaint] didn’t even cross my mind. I’ll probably be careful here — this is a frivolous claim — but we’re there to conduct business, and I have received numerous complaints that Mr. Ripp has been using public participation … and he always comes up there and says it’s Paul Ripp with The Ripp Report basically representing his blog, using innuendo and creating controversy. There are no constitutional rights to be able to speak in a council meeting. Our own ordinance states the presiding officer has to give you permission.” Going forward While the feuds have been ongoing, Wilson said it is distracting from progress. While she counts a new planning director and appointments on the planning commission as a win-win — “that alone will change the course of Fairhope’s future forever” — dozens of municipal jobs remain unfilled, and she fears the council will not favor her forthcoming budget proposal, which is expected to provide more money for infrastructure improvements at the expense of debt repayments. At public meetings Aug. 28, the council accepted the findings of a Wilson-supported utilities study determining sewer pump stations and pipes are operating at, and sometimes over, capacity, but also refused to consider her proposal to rebid the city’s health insurance and stop-loss contract, which she claims could have saved $1 million per year. Burrell said the deadline had passed. But while offering little detail, Wilson claims she’s uncovered “all kinds of stuff” unfavorable to the City Council, the city attorney and the previous administration, not limited to an alleged “fraud” of Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster funds whereby the city repaired a broken sewer main and built a “mack daddy” pump station on private property, in anticipation of private development. “The main concern when you look at all this is why the council and city attorney are aiding the claimants, and that should be the biggest concern,” Wilson reiterated about the text messages in a brief follow-up interview Tuesday. “There is absolutely nothing to this — [Elias and I] had a lot of talks before we even had a scope of work, because we were going to use them for a lot of purposes.” Meanwhile, after the council denied her formal request to hire Satterwhite on June 26, Wilson said she has appointed him as “attorney for the office of the mayor” using her own source of funding. “When all this unfolds, you’ll see this was definitely about the overarching story — the council’s intention is to keep people distracted and the media has perpetuated it.” S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Art Throwdown led by talent-laden Zeidan BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I f you could magically get another body part, what would you choose? Another couple of arms, more hands? Melody Zeidan might need another head or two because she wears so many hats. Already a mother of three young children and an attorney, Zeidan will be on her way to medical school before long. Add in her forays into fashion design and roles in musical theater and you’ve got a busy gal. Now she’s donned another chapeau as chair of Mobile Arts Council’s biggest annual fundraiser, the Art Throwdown set for Sept. 15. The urge overtook her during a MAC board meeting when the previous chair couldn’t return to the role. “I thought to myself, ‘You know, I’ll be done with school by then. I’ll have taken the MCAT by then. I will have submitted my medical school applications by then. I work at night so my days are free, so why don’t I do it?’” Zeidan confessed. It will also be one week after her role in Joe Jefferson Playhouse’s current production of “Annie” concludes. She has previous stints on Mobile stages, in “Aida,” as Gary Coleman in “Avenue Q” — both at JJP — and in Mobile Theatre Guild’s “The Colored Museum.” Zeidan’s love for musical theater was fostered early, “in choirs and stuff like that.” When as a teen she left her Camden, Alabama, hometown and enrolled at the Alabama School of Math and Science, she found a “pretty cool drama department.” After law school at Vanderbilt, Zeidan practiced in Birmingham for a decade. Fate next returned her to a familiar place when her husband accepted his “dream job” at the AM/NS Calvert plant north of Mobile. Melody took the opportunity to chase an early yen for medical school. She currently works nights as a medical scribe at Mobile Infirmary. “I’ve applied to UAB, Vanderbilt, Northwestern, Loyola, Tulane, Baylor, Wake Forest, South Florida, all kinds of places. We went down the list and picked places where my husband could either transfer within his company or at least work in his field,” Zeidan said. Her daughter was the source of a 2012 endeavor, GlitzyGab Designs. That’s “gab” as in Gabrielle, not chattiness. “My daughter wanted to be in beauty pageants and those little Toddlers in Tiaras dresses can be super expensive, so I pulled out my old, dusty sewing machine and found out I kind of loved that stuff. I started doing it for other people, too — mostly Mardi Gras gowns since I love making formal gowns,” Zeidan said. Zeidan donated one of those gowns for the 2016 Throwdown’s silent auction. It was her first year for board participation or Throwdown attendance. Though no longer a complete rookie, Zeidan’s initial turn at the Throwdown helm has been helped by those around her. Prior chair Debbie Stevens has assisted, as has longtime MAC volunteer Sally Trufant. “Lucy [Gafford] and Angela [Montgomery] at the office are amazing. I really haven’t had to do anything. They’re fantastic,” Zeidan said. The sixth incarnation of the event is subtitled “Retribution,” thanks to a twist on the usual arrangement. Customarily, contestants from Mobile’s creative realm square off in something akin to TV shows such as “Iron Chef” or “Chopped,” with the previous year’s champion defending their title. Each gets items from a mystery box, a few tools, an assistant and 90 minutes to make art. This time around the entrants are from all the previous years. Nancy Raia (2012), Amanda Youngblood (2013), Ameri’ca Tickle (2014), Rando Dixon (2015) and Devlin Wilson (2016) will face off in an event that runs 6-9 p.m. “I’m super excited we’re at The Temple [corner of Claiborne and St. Francis] this year. The artists will be in the middle of the floor, right under that big, beautiful chandelier,” Zeidan said. DJ Ron Anthony will provide music. The Royal Scam will supply food and a wealth of adult libations — especially MAC’s notorious “Red Roosters” — IF YOU COULD MAGICALLY GET ANOTHER BODY PART, WHAT WOULD YOU CHOOSE? ANOTHER COUPLE OF ARMS, MORE HANDS? MELODY ZEIDAN MIGHT NEED ANOTHER HEAD OR TWO BECAUSE SHE WEARS SO MANY HATS. ” will be on hand. Aside from the competition decided by open auction at the evening’s end, the silent auction will be just as alluring. The cavalcade of items includes work by artists including Kathleen Kirk Stoves, Melissa Diegan and Fred Marchman; passes to Mobile Museum of Art, Mobile Opera, Mobile Symphony Orchestra, JJP and Theatre 98 events; memberships to a jazz society; a stay at the Battle House Hotel and Spa; swag from Mobile Carnival Museum and much more. Tickets to what is always one of the hallmark events on the Mobile cultural calendar are available online at mobilearts.org. They cost $30 in advance, $35 day of the event. Call 251-432-9796 for more information. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 “We don’t even have a title right now, but we just want to help,” Hackney said. Canadian trio leads chamber music season Nearly a quarter century ago, a violinist, a cellist and a pianist from the University of Toronto’s music faculty pooled their talents for a go at an international career. The Gryphon Trio has since found themselves the toast of Europe, Canada and the United States, logged 15 albums for Analekta and commissioned and premiered more than 75 new works for contemporary composers. On Sept. 10, Mobilians can indulge in the sounds of this two-time Juno Award-winning combo as they launch Mobile Chamber Music’s new season with a program that includes works by Haydn, Wijeratne and Schubert. The 3 p.m. show is at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. For ticket information, call 251-476-8794 or go to mobilechambermusic.org. ARTSGALLERY Photography” exhibition curated by Richard McCabe of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. The collection by 11 phoHurricane Harvey has done more than pull in aid and tographers was to be adjusted for tighter Houston confines boats from Mobile to Houston. It’s altered Azalea City culbefore departure, but will now remain in Mobile until the tural schedules. state of the Texas facility can be better assessed. A Mobile Museum of Art collaborative exchange with “The school was supposed to start classes yesterday but, Houston Baptist University set for October has been delayed. of course, has been closed. Jim said the water has been lapThe tentative opening is now January 2018. ping at the door of his apartment,” Hackney said. “It was determined [Aug. 28] this wasn’t going to work. The additional time has altered parameters and goals. Two of the three abstract painters in the exhibit have had “Originally he was thinking eight to nine pieces each by their studios flooded,” Mobile Museum of Art’s Stan Hackthree different artists, but we decided we’re going to expand ney said. on it. He’s going to make a larger selection, and hopefully As MMoA’s manager of external affairs and curator of it can be something to help and support artists dealing with contemporary art, Hackney has been in extensive contact this crisis,” Hackney said. with HBU’s Jim Edwards, director and curator of its ConAn expanded show would entail moving the location. temporary Art Gallery. “We were within days of talking about transportation and Originally slated for the West Gallery where Janet Cardiff’s sound installation spent much of last year, it might be moved now that’s not going to happen. Frankly, January may be a little optimistic depending on what happens,” Hackney said. to the other side of the building where the exhibit “American Art, 1945 to the Present” sits currently. Mobile’s offering was the “Contemporary Alabama Houston disaster delays MMoA exchange

MUSIC FEATURE ‘I blues how I want to blues’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BAND: JAMELL RICHARDSON’S ALBUM RELEASE PARTY FEATURING THE RED CLAY STRAYS DATE: FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, WITH DOORS AT 8 P.M. VENUE: SOUL KITCHEN, 219 DAUPHIN ST., WWW.SOULKITCHENMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $10 IN ADVANCE/$12 DAY-OF-SHOW; AVAILABLE AT SOUL KITCHEN, ITS WEBSITE OR BY CALLING 1-877-866-8932 LIKE I OFTEN SAY, I PAY HOMAGE TO THE OLD SCHOOL BLUES ALL THE TIME, BUT I WASN’T BORN IN THE ‘30S AND ‘40S, SO I CAN’T RELATE TO COTTON-PICKIN’ BLUES. ” to be the blues, because that’s what the traditional sound reminded me of. Like you said, gospel and the blues are neck-and-neck. Once I got my mother’s blessing to do it, that’s all I really needed. I was going to do it anyway, but her blessing and support behind it meant a lot to me. Really, it wasn’t hard at all. Centanni: I didn’t know about this until recently. You spent time on the road with the late, great Mel Waiters. You had to pick up something from him. What did you learn from being a part of Mel Photo | Michelle Stancil / jamellrichardson.com J amell Richardson is getting ready to give Soul Kitchen and the Gulf Coast a new taste of the blues. The “Gulf Coast Blues Boy” is on the cusp of releasing his latest album, “Blues How I Wanna Blues.” With its mix of blues and soul highlighted by impeccable work on the guitar, Richardson lives up to the album’s title. His exhilarating stage presence and audience interaction make this release party the perfect environment for experiencing this music for the first time. Richardson’s conversation with Lagniappe is a chance for readers to step inside the bluesman’s world for insight into the album, his life and, of course, the blues. Stephen Centanni: I’m not going to ask you about what the blues means to you, but I do want to talk blues. I’ve heard a lot of oldschoolers, such as the late T-Model Ford and the late Robert Belfour talk about how blues is dying. You also hear these people who scream, “Keep the blues alive!” like it’s going somewhere. What do you think about the current state of the blues? Is it on life support? Jamell Richardson: I think the older generation has a hard time accepting the new generation’s feel of the blues. Like I often say, I pay homage to the old school blues all the time, but I wasn’t born in the ‘30s and ‘40s, so I can’t relate to cotton-pickin’ blues. The way I feel, the way for the blues to really evolve, it has to be able to appeal to the younger audience. That’s my outlook on it, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do. Centanni: You started out at a young age in gospel and made a transition into the blues. There’s such a connection between gospel and the blues. Musically, there’s a commonality, but there is a definite difference between the scenes. What was it like making that transition from the gospel world to the blues world? Richardson: My grandmother was a pastor, God rest her soul, and now my mother is a pastor. I grew up in church dealing with the opinionated people who see blues as the devil’s music. I said to myself that if I had to choose a career other than gospel, it would have “The Gulf Coast Blues Boy” Jamell Richardson picked up the guitar and ventured into blues with the blessing of his mother, a pastor who raised him on gospel. Waiters’ band? Richardson: Honestly, man, the crazy thing about it is that I grew up in church, and I always prayed and asked God for a sense of direction. When I was with him, I didn’t understand why I was playing the blues or the soul blues. My first real blues job was playing with Mel Waiters. I really didn’t understand making that transition from gospel with him, not knowing that two or three years later I would be doing the exact thing that he was doing. It was crazy, but when I look back on it, he was my mentor. I learned a lot about what not to do. I’m a very observant person. I sit back and learn from mistakes and learn the business. I learn by asking questions. All you gotta do is look and listen. He was a really big mentor to me. I learned a lot about what not to do in this business, God rest his soul — and I miss him every day. Centanni: As far as the new material, the title track is like a personal testimony. With all you lay out in that song, how do you want to blues? Richardson: I blues how I want to blues. If you’ve ever been to my show, it can be a very spur of the moment thing. It’s not the ordinary blues. If I feel like jazzing it up, I’ll jazz it up. If I feel like making it funky, then I’ll make it funky. People have their own opinion of what the blues is supposed to sound like. I can truly say that once I got it in my mind and in my heart that I was gonna do it how I wanted to do it, that’s when the doors started opening up to me. Once I let go and did it how I wanted to do, the people started 26 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 responding to it. I’ve been blessed to have played for little kids, older people, white, black and young. I’ve been able to entertain my crowds. I sit there, and I strategize the scene and seeing the music work on every type of crowd and race. I knew it had to be it. So, I do it how I want to do it. Centanni: That’s such a hardcore blues track. Then, you have “Hero.” It’s a pretty sweet and gentle piece of soul blues. Where did that song come from? Richardson: I left the song open. Being a hero, it can go all kinds of ways. When I wrote that song, we had just found out that my step-dad had dementia. I was in a real deep place where I had to take care of him and my mom at the same time. I was in a real emotional place when I wrote that song. Centanni: Those are the only tracks I’ve heard so far. What else can we expect from this album? Richardson: Man, I’m gonna groove you. I’m going to make you want to kiss on your wife and make you want to dance. I’m also going to try to take you on an overall journey. I’ve got one song with a Jamaican/Latin feel but [it] still has that blues soul. All the songs have a soul base. Once again, I’m gonna do it how I want to do it and how I feel it. I even have a wedding song on that album. Centanni: Your live show is crazy. Your music is awesome, and the live show makes it better. What else can we expect? Do you have any surprises for the crowd? Richardson: Other than me jumping off the stage, I don’t know, man [chuckles]! It’s gonna be up in the air. I don’t know what the surprise is until I actually do it.

MUSIC BRIEFS RVA Blues BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: The Bush League Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. Venue: The Blues Tavern, 2818 Government Blvd., www.bluestavern.com Tickets: Free Photo | Facebook | The Bush League T he Bush League’s impressive blues style took form 10 years ago in Richmond, Virginia. Bassist Royce Folks and vocalist “JohnJay” Cecil molded Hill Country, rock, soul and gospel into a single form called “RVA Blues.” Next, they brought guitarist Brad Moss and drummer Wynton Davis into the fold, combining old school with new school sounds. Together, this quartet began to shape the RVA Blues and showcase their trademark sound through extensive touring. When the band arrives in Mobile, The Bush League will give the Blues Tavern audience a shot of “Moonshine,” the latest single from this eclectic Virginia outfit. A strolling foundation of classic rock ‘n’ roll introduces the track. The riff is met with a grooving drumbeat and soulful vocals that take the track in an aural tangent into the blues world. This song should be an instant favorite with locals, and The Bush League’s stellar live show should win them many new fans. Thick cuts Band: The Handsome Scoundrels EP Release Party Date: Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $8, available at The Merry Widow and Ticketfly Mobile’s punk scene has always been an enigma. Local groups focusing on this underground genre come and go, but a few Azalea City punk outfits have managed to last. The Handsome Scoundrels are one such band. For seven years, The Handsome Scoundrels have delivered an adrenalized brand of punk rock that is both beguiling and fun. Just when the public thinks this Nappie Award-winning band has faded into the shadows, it emerges triumphantly with a new release and a run of live shows. This show will introduce the local audience to their latest release, “Thick Cuts” on Outloud! Records. For this special occasion, the group has recruited metalcore masters Son of a Gun to help energize the crowd. Many punk groups tend to force evolution on their sound, with horrible results. Pulling inspiration from classic artists such as The Vandals and Assorted Jelly Beans, The Handsome Scoundrels maintain their appealing punk style. The band maintains upbeat rhythms throughout “Thick Cuts,” even with the acoustic-driven ballad “Drive Thru Angel.” Considering the content and production, this EP is some of The Handsome Scoundrels’ best material to date. Cajun pop Band: Amanda Shaw Date: Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroommobile.com Tickets: $25 artist donation Pop music can become stale, its cookie-cutter nature sometimes leaving little room for innovation. But Amanda Shaw uses her fiddle and the sounds of Louisiana to create a refreshing pop sound that is truly unique. Shaw began studying music with violin lessons at age 4. Four years later, she was embracing the Cajun sounds that filled her hometown of Mandeville, Louisiana. Before she left high school, Shaw was on the road and performing. Her mix of Cajun, new-school country, rock and pop has gathered numerous fans and allowed her to perform regularly at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Shaw’s genre-mingling has given her pop sound an edge. Sugary anthems like “Busy Body” is riddled with Cajun fiddles and pop rhythms. Shaw’s sweet voice make this song fun and thoughtful. Her latest single, “Soulful Dress,” uses upbeat, blistering rock to prove Shaw’s artistic versatility. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | September 7 - September 13 THUR. SEPT 7 Alchemy— Black TarPoon w/ Southern Sinners, 10p Big Beach Brewing— Titanium Blue, 6p Blind Mule— Bahamacide, Think No Think, DJ Scantron and Clickbait, 9p Bluegill— Al and Cathy Blues Tavern— Last Call Rodeo, 8:30p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Felix’s— Jeri Flora Bama— Rowdy Johnson, 2p// Greg Lyons, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Mel Knapp, 6p//// Zachery Diedrich, 7p//// Jo Jo Pres, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Listening Room— Wood & Wire, 8p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Manci’s— Ross Newell McSharry’s— The String Slingers, 7p SanBar— Jim Andrews, 7p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Matt Slowick, 6p Wind Creek Casino— No Idea, 8p FRI. SEPT 8 Alchemy— All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Beau Rivage— Sebastian Maniscalo Tour, 8p Big Beach Brewing— DieDra Ruff, 6:30p Blind Mule— Satan and the Sunbeams, The Hallers, Glass War, Strange Her, 9p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny No, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Zydeco, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p Crooked Martini— Fat Lincoln Dority’s Bar and Grill— Will Kimbrough, 6p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Jason Justice Duo, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell & Darrell Roberts, 2p/// Sean Casaway, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Hung Jury, 6p//// Hurricane Warning, 6p//// Brian Hill Duo, 9p//// Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 10p//// The Magic Johnsons, 10:15p//// Jay Williams Band, 10:30p IP Casino— Sinbad, 8p Listening Room— Amanda Shaw, 8p Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p 30 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 Manci’s— Delta Smoke McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Tree-Oh, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Fobes, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Saenger— The Black Jacket Symphony: The Beatles’ SanBar— Scott Koehn, Lisa Zanghi, 7p Soul Kitchen— Jamell Richardson, 9p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Three Bean Soup, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Beave and Cleave, 6p Wind Creek Casino— No Idea, 9p Windmill Market— Jim Andrews and David Jones, 11:30 a SAT. SEPT 9 Beau Rivage— Little River Band, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Pale Moon Rising, 3p Bluegill— Jamie Andamson, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p Blues Tavern— The Bush League, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom Duo, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— Lefty Collins Band, 1p// J. Hawkins Trio, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Mario Mena Band, 6p//// Jezebel’s Chillin, 6p//// Mel Knapp, 9p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Yeah, Probably, 10:30p IP Casino— Clint Black, 8p Listening Room— David Olney with Daniel Seymour, 8p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p The Merry Widow— Handsome Scoundrels, Son of a Gun, 9p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Troy Martin Pirates Cove— Johnny Barbato, 5p Soul Kitchen— The Shannon Pierce Band, Nanafalia, Sunny Vaiden, 8p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Damien Lamb Duo, 12p// Pierce Parker, 6p Wind Creek Casino— No Idea, 9p SUN. SEPT 10 Big Beach Brewing— Davo, 3p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// Everybody’s Here, 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p Felix’s— Lee Yankee Flora Bama— Smoky Otis, 12p// Jason Justice, 1:30p/// Al and Cathy, 2p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Sean Gasaway, 8p//// Greg Lyon, 10:15p Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 5p McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music Session, 6:30p Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 6p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Jimmy Gambino, 12p// Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 5p MON. SEPT 11 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— BDM, 6p Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Kevin Swanson, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brett Burns, 5p TUE. SEPT 12 Bluegill— David Chastang Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Fairhope Brewing—Green Drinks Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Jon Puzan, 8p//// Bruce Smelley, 10:15p Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p WED. SEPT 13 Alchemy— Bartender of the Year Competition, 6:30p Blind Mule— Comedy open mic, 8p Bluegill— Matt Neese Blues Tavern— Art, 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Felix’s— Rebecca Barry Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Rhonda Hart and Jonathon Newton, 6p/// Lee Yankie, 8p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p Listening Room— Jason Easy, 8p Old 27 Grill— Youth Open Mic Night, 6:30p

Inside James Baldwin’s views on race S FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 amuel L. Jackson reads an unfinished work by James Baldwin in the ever more timely documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” which expands just 30 pages of notes on a planned book, “Remember This House,” into a full-length feature through archival footage and voiceover taken from Baldwin’s books, essays, interviews, broadcasts, speeches and films. Baldwin planned a book on the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. This film takes the planned structure of that book and utilizes it for a documentary about those three men through the lens of Baldwin’s work. We learn not just about those civil rights leaders, but about Baldwin, whose work is classic, yet chillingly and entirely current. This Academy Award-nominated film, which came out before the recent Charlottesville events, was already incredibly prescient and relevant, and you literally cannot tell the difference between footage from the 1960s and, when in black and white, footage from this decade. Photographs of men holding up signs with swastikas that say “White Supremacy” could be from the last millennium or the last month. In our era of hot takes and a 24-hour news cycle of frothing talking heads, the experience of watching the carefully chosen, evenly spoken words of Baldwin, a writer, is truly humbling. His measured, reasoned responses spoken by Jackson and, most powerfully, by Baldwin himself — on “The Dick Cavett Show” and others — are truly eye-opening. You think you know all about what he’s going to say — of course equality is good! — but the intelligence and clarity of his words is breathtaking. What an arch, dignified, thoughtful man, and how (unusually) reserved a performance we get from Samuel L. Jackson, whose famous voice is known for its quality of outrage. Baldwin is humbly aware of his own limitations when he compares himself to his close friends whom he sought to write about, admitting he does not share the responsibilities they do, and admitting the privilege he took when he left the United States for Paris. He describes so clearly the advantage this perspective gave him, and what drove him, reluctantly but inescapably, back to his native country. He felt it was time to pay his dues. The film also brilliantly weaves in film and television of the time, with clips of a range of culture, from Stepin Fetchit to Sidney Poitier, the garish “Gong Show” and the melodramatic “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” One cannot argue that things today have improved very much when Baldwin says, “There is really little difference between entertainment and narcotic.” His opinion on so many aspects of American life is searing, caustic and fairly bleak, but by the film’s end it is hard to disagree with much of what he says. He takes every supposed enlightened impulse and sees through it. He explicates the problem of racism as so much more profound than we want it to be. When he describes Bobby Kennedy saying that in 40 years America may see a black president, Baldwin scoffs and reads Kennedy’s statement with the addendum “If you’re good.” He rejects the condescending olive branch. I didn’t want to watch “I Am Not Your Negro.” I felt uncomfortable just writing the title. I thought it wasn’t “for” me. I thought I didn’t need to be exposed to whatever I presumed it had to say. I was very wrong. This was a very profound experience, artistically and culturally. Baldwin reserves his harshest criticism for just such a person, an example of which he gives as “the Kennedy brothers,” not malevolent but “apathetic and ignorant.” In the words of Baldwin, “Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed unless it is faced.” “I Am Not Your Negro” is currently available to rent, and to stream for free on Hoopla through the Mobile Public library. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | Magnolia Pictures / Open Road Films FROM LEFT: Director Raoul Peck adapts writer James Baldwin’s unfinished novel, “Remember This House,” in “I Am Not Your Negro.” In “Home Again,” Reese Witherspoon is a single mom whose life changes after she allows three younger men to move in with her. NEW IN THEATERS HOME AGAIN Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her. All listed multiplex theaters. IT Children in a Maine town band together to fight an ancient, murderous clown named 32 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 NOW PLAYING THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE All listed multiplex theaters. WIND RIVER KIDNAP Crescent Theater, Eastern VALLEY OF BONES All listed multiplex theaters. Shore Premiere Cinema, A disgraced paleonTHE DARK TOWER Regal Mobile Stadium 18 tologist struggling to All listed multiplex LEAP theaters. raise her son is tipped All listed multiplex ATOMIC BLONDE off to a groundbreaktheaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18. ing dig site in the Bad- LOGAN LUCKY THE EMOJI MOVIE All listed multiplex lands by a recovering All listed multiplex meth addict, but his tie theaters. theaters. THE HITMAN’S DUNKIRK to a cartel threatens to BODYGUARD Eastern Shore Premiere bury them both under All listed multiplex theaters. Cinema, Regal Mobile the weight of their ANNABELLE: CREStadium 18 ATION criminal pasts. AMC WAR FOR THE PLANET All listed multiplex theaters. OF THE APES Classic Wharf Pennywise. All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING All listed multiplex theaters. DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. BABY DRIVER All listed multiplex theaters. CARS 3 Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. THE BIG STICK Regal Mobile Stadium 18 GIRLS’ TRIP Cobb Pinnacle 14

CALENDAR OF EVENTS SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 - SEPTEMBER 13, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. “Lunch at The Shoppes” The Shoppes at Bel Air will host “Lunch at The Shoppes,” Sept. 7-9. During lunch hours, participating restaurants and retailers throughout the mall will offer specials and promotions. Live music and art displays located throughout. Call 251375-1297. Bartender competition The annual Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Alliance seeks competitors for the Mobile Regional Bartender Competition to be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. at Alchemy Tavern. Visit ARHAonline.com. “Jag Night on Dauphin” The Jags’ home opener against Oklahoma State begins with a pep rally downtown on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. with a parade from Cathedral Square west to Moe’s Original BBQ. After the pep rally, the fun continues with the Greek Alumni Bar Crawl. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2 behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Unity Walk Kingdom Covenant Connections presents the 12th annual Unity Walk three-day community event of praise and worship Sept. 8-10 in Spanish Plaza Park, 401 Government St. Call 251-753-6253 or visit kingdomcovenantconnections.org. Civil War history, narrated Join Blakeley State Park Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. for a cruise through the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta to sites of naval engagements, summarizing the April 9, 1865, Blakeley land battle. Visit blakeleypark.com or call 251-626-0798. Stallworth Lecture in Southern History The 11th N. Jack Stallworth Lecture in Southern History, “The Reconstruction of Rights: The Fourteenth Amendment and Popular Conceptions of Governance in the South,” given by Laura F. Edwards, Peabody Family Professor of History at Duke University, will be given Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Call 251-460-6210. Bookmark contest The Daphne Public Library announces its 2017 “Back-to-School” Bookmark Contest, open to students in grades K-12. Through Sept. 29. Call 251-621-2818. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall, the Archduke Piano Trio will perform in concert. Tickets available at the door. For more information or special accommodations, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the newest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information. ARTS “Live at Five” “Live at Five,” a new concert series in Fairhope, presents Roman Street on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Halstead Amphitheater on Coastal Alabama’s campus. Bring refreshments and a blanket. Free admission. Donations accepted at the door to benefit future concerts. LoDa Artwalk Join downtown Mobile art galleries, institutions, studios and unique shops as they open their doors and welcome you inside Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. in the Lower Dauphin Street district. “Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure” A new, highly interactive exhibit at GulfQuest features more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deepocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Photo | Provided Comedy show Comic Alex Stypula of Pittsburgh will perform Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Blind Mule. Hosted by Ryan Jetten. Call 251694-6853. Book signing Author John Sledge will be signing his new history book, “These Rugged Days: Alabama in the Civil War,” at the BraggMitchell Mansion from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Visit braggmitchellmansion.com. “Annie” Join Joe Jefferson Players as they present “Annie,” through Sept. 10. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Visit joejeffersonplayers.com. Mobile Mystery Dinners A performance of “Insanity of Murder” will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. at the Mobile Carnival Museum. Tickets MUSEUMS include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-865“Modeling Medicine” 7398. The Mobile Medical Museum presents “Modeling Medicine: The Josiah Clark Nott Pathological Specimens, Window into 19th Gryphon Piano Trio Century Healthcare,” a talk by Stefanie Mobile Chamber Music presents the Rookis and Michael A. Flannery. Thursday, Gryphon Piano Trio in concert in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. USA Health Strada Patient Care Center. Call 251-415-1109. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. Access tickets at www.mobilechambermusic.org or by calling 251-476-8794. Learning Lunch The History Museum of Mobile’s September Learning Lunch will feature Archduke Piano Trio local botanist, natural historian and author On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 Bill Finch on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon in the museum auditorium. Call 251-2087569. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest pieces on display is “Right on Course.” Visit www. asama.org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES South Alabama football The University of South Alabama Jaguars welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Note: USA has implemented a policy allowing only clear, see-through bags at games. Visit usajaguars.com. “Bulls on the Beach” The 5th annual “Bulls on the Beach,” a high-energy rodeo featuring professional bull riders from across the Southeast, takes place Sept. 8-9 at The Flora-Bama in Orange Beach. For more info and tickets, visit www.florabama.com.

Hurricane 5K Flat certified 5K course starts at the Dauphin Island Estuarium and winds through the island’s residential neighborhoods. Fun run approximately one-half mile. Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. To register or for more info, search for “Hurricane 5K” on events.com. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (171 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311 Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Curvy yoga, Tone It Up! (fusion workout), Zumba, basketball clinics (ages 8+) and sports conditioning (ages 8-17). To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes Classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School include belly dance, ballroom dance, ballet and tumbling (ages 6-8), beginning piano (ages 8+), watercolor painting, zombies and superheroes art, and pet portraits art. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. WORKSHOPS Car Buying 101 Learn the tools of the trade when it comes to dealer offers and financing. Workshop on Monday, Sept 11, 6-7 p.m. at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251602-0011. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre. com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www. cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www. cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile. org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach. com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

STYLE HOROSCOPES RANDOM OBSERVATIONS AND MUSINGS VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — College football is here and you’ll transform into a monster devouring chicken wings, pizza, beer and trash talk. You don’t so much insult people, but you do eat so much food and drink so much alcohol that you invariably end up sleeping in your friends’ bathrooms. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — A most terrible fate will fall upon you as the Senate runoff nears — Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” will get stuck in your head for a minimum of three days. A lobotomy will not only cure you of the awful tune, but also of politics altogether. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Kids are back in school and that means a few things for you. First, you can go outside without pants on between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and second, you can openly curse in the grocery store. Finally Greer’s will know your true feelings about Pink Lady apples. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— After reading about the latest disputes between Fairhope’s mayor and city council, you’ll set a new professional goal to be referred to as a “dang hack” in print. Also, if you’re ever quoted by a reporter, be sure to use the phrase “whoever smelt it, dealt it.” CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — After watching a particularly emotional episode of “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” you’ll feel extra sensitive. Later, when you hear Everclear’s “Father of Mine” you’ll begin to sob uncontrollably. Your dad will ask what the hell is wrong with you. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll prepare for Hurricane Irma by loosening the nails in your rafters and cutting halfway through all the trees in your yard. You’ve studied insurance fraud enough to avoid common pitfalls, and determined this is the most foolproof way to get that dream house you’ve always wanted. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Mobile by wearing a Stetson hat and denying civil rights to same-sex couples. Often under the radar as the most regressive state in the nation, The Sooner State is also notable for frequent tornadoes and roads that seemingly never end. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — You’re on the fence about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement regarding the end of DACA protections for so-called “dreamers.” On the one hand, you support dreams. On the other hand, you’ve sort of wanted to be deported to Mexico yourself. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll cowboy up with a few stiff drinks and hop on an angry bovine at the Flora-Bama’s “Bulls on the Beach” rodeo this weekend. The resulting scar will complement that of the shark bite you survived in the South Pacific, as well as the bullet that grazed you from an outlaw’s gun. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll be embarrassed when South Alabama’s “clear-bag policy” exposes the foil-wrapped hot dogs you’ve been smuggling into Ladd Stadium. Security will have you leave them at the gate, but the condiments in your body cavities will pass without suspicion. CANCER (6/22-7-22) — You’ll celebrate the news of Prince William and Kate’s forthcoming third child by texting them a sarcastic “thumbs up” and “winking” emojis. Interestingly, those will be the same expressions your uncle will offer to welcome the news of your first child. LEO (7/23-8/22) — You’ll fire off a letter to one in 10 Wisconsin residents asking them to participate in survey attempting to determine “How much cheese is too much cheese?” Your answer will appear months later in the form of another question, “How exactly does one define ‘cheese?’” ANSWERS FROM PAGE 39 36 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Clear-bag policy awaits USA football fans this season BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY W the second half, also ran for a score. James Washington, a preseason All-American at wide receiver, caught six passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Tyron Johnson, a transfer from LSU, added a 44-yard scoring pass. Oklahoma State’s offense is far from one-dimensional. Tailback Justice Hill (132 yards, one touchdown) was one of three Cowboys who ran for at least 90 yards. OSU had 640 yards of total offense. • USA safety Jeremy Reaves has been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. The senior was previously selected first-team all-Sun Belt for the second consecutive preseason. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound defender is also on the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists. Reaves would be just the fourth Jaguar to play in the Senior Bowl. The 2018 edition of the contest will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Georgia has the most players (12) on the watch list, followed by Alabama (10), Ohio State (9), Penn State (9) and LSU (8). • USA defensive lineman Tre Alford is among 146 nominees for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The senior is a three-time member of the Sun Belt’s Academic Honor Roll, and received a degree in exercise science in May. Off the field, he has volunteered at the Special Olympics and Wilmer Hall Children’s Home events while also participating in the reading program at UMS-Wright. Alford has taken part in proceedings on campus sponsored by the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped USA freshmen move into their dorm rooms the last two years. Full slate in Foley As mentioned in a previous column, the Foley Sports Tourism Complex’s Event Center will have its debut this weekend with the “Bounders Beach Bash”. The gymnastic meet will bring more than 500 participants and their families to the 90,000-square-foot, multi-use facility located due east of the Tanger Outlet Mall. The 16 natural grass fields at the FSTC will also be busy with the Publix Super Cup. The youth soccer tournament has grown so large that it has been divided into two weekends, the first for girls and the second for boys. This weekend has 107 teams registered, 20 percent more than 2016. In addition to the youth action, the women’s soccer teams from Embry Riddle University and Lee University 38 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Provided hen football fans start to file into LaddPeebles Stadium on Friday night for the University of South Alabama’s home opener, some crucial changes will be found at the turnstiles. Beginning this season, the Jaguars are implementing a clear-bag policy for all gridiron games. Anyone who has attended a New Orleans Saints contest lately knows the same clear-bag policy is standard at all National Football League stadiums. Numerous NCAA institutions are now introducing the rules. “Implementing a clear-bag policy for football games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium will enhance the safety of all fans at our games and make their entry into our football contests more efficient and effective,” said Greg Keel, USA assistant athletic director of ticket operations. “This policy mirrors what fellow Sun Belt institutions Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana currently have in place, and also aligns with numerous NCAA FBS institutions and all 32 National Football League franchises.” According to USA officials, this policy will limit the size and type of bags permitted inside the stadium. However, it is not a restriction on many of the items fans have brought into the stadium in the past. Only clear tote bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, one-gallon plastic freezer bags and small, handheld clutch purses no larger than 4 inches by 6 inches will be allowed in Ladd-Peebles this fall. USA officials said this policy would not extend to other Jaguar sports during the 2017-18 academic year. Prohibited bags include — but are not limited to — purses, backpacks, diaper bags, binocular cases, camera cases, fanny packs, luggage, any bag larger than the permissible size and any bag that is not clear. Guests with necessary medical items or equipment will be allowed to enter the stadium with proper inspection. For more details on the policy, visit jaguarathleticfund. com. In preparation for this season, all current Jaguar Athletic Fund donors and football season ticket holders received one complimentary Jaguar-branded clear tote bag. These same bags can be purchased online through jaguarlockerroom.com or in person on campus at the USA Bookstore. • For the home opener, the Jags will face one of the best squads in the nation. Oklahoma State entered the 2017 campaign ranked among the Top 10 in most polls. The Cowboys lived up to the billing as they blasted Tulsa 59-24 last weekend. Quarterback Mason Rudolph was nearly perfect, completing 20 of 24 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Rudolph, who was pulled early in BEGINNING THIS SEASON, THE USA JAGUARS ARE IMPLEMENTING A CLEAR-BAG POLICY FOR ALL GRIDIRON GAMES. will play Sunday at 2 p.m. at the championship stadium. “This is what we were built for,” FSTC Interim Director David Thompson said of the schedule. “We have been playing on the fields for over a year now, and we’re finally getting the chance to pair that success with all our Event Center has to offer. We are now, truly, a sports tourism destination.” Walk to battle cancer During September, supporters from across the nation come together for the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer events that observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. These raise money to assist the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill. The local race is Saturday, Sept. 23, at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Check-in will be at 7 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 8 a.m. “We’ll have a Kids Zone with face paint, bubbles, color sheets and St. Jude swag,” organizer Maya Constantine said. “There will be a DJ playing music during the run. Our hospitality tent will be open with snacks and drinks. Gulf Coast Ducks will be doing discounted tickets for those who show their bib when they purchase a ticket.” Registration is $10 and includes a T-shirt. Participants may sign up in advance at stjude.org/walkrun, or at the park the day of the race.

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION By Jeff Chen / Edited by Will Shortz ACROSS 1 Way around London, with “the” 5 E.R. V.I.P.s 8 Haunted house sound 13 Backflow preventer in a drain 18 Brief, as a visit 20 Sub 21 Oscar role for Vivien Leigh 22 Astonishing March Madness success, e.g. 24 He denied Christ three times 25 Device with a Retina display 26 The opposition 27 “Madame X” painter John Singer ____ 29 23-Across, literally? 33 Cozy 35 Actor ____ Buchholz of “The Magnificent Seven” 36 Epitome of simplicity 37 Sour 39 Spicy fare? 41 “Where America’s Day Begins” 43 Made an impression? 45 Iron: Fr. 46 Get ready to be dubbed 50 Machine-gun while flying low 52 Stereotypical oil tycoon 54 Remains unused 56 Sweets 58 Take both sides? 60 Word on a jar 61 Muskmelon variety 65 Bombs developed in the 1950s 66 Some airport figures, for short 67 Eminently draft-worthy 68 Pitch 71 Wiped out 72 Middling 73 Plenty sore, with “off” 74 Heat 76 Antiparticle first observed in 1929 78 Noon, in Nantes 79 Disaster film? 82 Singer Simone 83 Doomed 85 N.B.A. Hall-of-Famer Thomas 87 Ladies’ shoe fastener 91 Staff openings? 92 By way of 94 Wine bar order 96 Elusive 97 ____ Lenoir, inventor of the internal-combustion engine 100 Location of Waimea Valley 101 What one will never be, in golf 102 Tended, with “for” 104 Comedian’s stock in trade 106 118-Across, literally? 17 Line usually on the left or right side 19 Tonto player of 2013 20 ____ characters (Chinese writing) 23 Murderer of Hamlet 28 Tuna, at a sushi bar 29 Doesn’t keep up 30 Go up against 31 Facial feature of the Bond villain Ernst Blofeld 32 Jargon 34 Runs for a long pass, say 38 One component of a data plan 40 What the prefix “tera-” means 42 Contributed to the world DOWN 43 56-Down, literally? 1 Sign of nervousness 44 “Don’t you ____!” 2 Sea urchin, at a sushi bar 47 Line judge? 3 Declare verboten 48 Home to the National 4 Break off a romance Border Patrol Museum 5 Takeaway, of a sort 49 Teacher’s unit 6 When a baby is expected 7 1904 world’s fair city: Abbr. 51 Funny Tina 8 Utilities, insurance, advertis- 53 Bubkes 55 60-Down, literally? ing, etc. 9 Loosely woven fabric with a 57 Stay 59 Setting eschewed by rough texture Hawaii: Abbr. 10 Try to find oneself? 61 Capturer of some embar11 ____ quotes 12 What a designated driver rassing gaffes 62 “The Iceman Cometh” takes playwright 13 Candy that fizzes in the 63 Hospital sticker mouth 64 Handling well 14 New Hampshire 69 Winner of four 1990s15 Gives stars to 2000s golf majors 16 Have no existence 110 Africa’s oldest republic 112 Result of some plotting 114 Bingo square 115 Old Russian ruler known as “Moneybag” 116 Detective in a lab 122 Frisbees and such 123 Like spoiled kids 124 Metallic element that’s No. 21 on the periodic table 125 Like many concept cars 126 Gregor ____, protagonist in Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” 127 Snack food brand 128 Latin years 70 1953 Leslie Caron film 75 Other: Abbr. 77 Networking assets 80 “Ta-ta!” 81 Former world capital called “City of Lights” 84 Shift+8 86 “Everybody’s a comedian” 88 Certain cheap car, informally 89 Mathematician Turing 90 Apt rhyme for “fire” 93 Asked for a desk, say 95 That the sum of the numbers on a roulette wheel is 666, e.g. 98 Uganda’s Amin 99 Marsh birds 102 Showing politesse 103 Lower 105 International package deliverer 107 Desi of Desilu Productions 108 Show a bias 109 Nintendo game princess 110 Lens caps? 111 Where fighter jets are found: Abbr. 113 “Gangnam Style” hitmaker 117 ____ pro nobis (pray for us) 118 Sch. in Fort Collins 119 The dark side 120 Symbol on the flag of Argentina or Uruguay 121 “Eww, stop!” ANSWERS ON PAGE 36 F U T U R E S H O C K S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE BOOZIE So long summer, hello fall BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I t’s really happening this year! What, you are wondering? Fall!!! I mean, football has started, pumpkin spice is popping up all over and, the best part of all, the weather!! We are supposed to see temps in the low 60s/high 50s this weekend!! I didn’t think that was even possible this time of year. But I’m not going to hold my breath waiting, because right now I’m sweating. I sat outside to drink one beer and needed to take a shower afterwards. But even if we get just two nights of fall weather, I’ll take it. So grab those sweaters and start cutting firewood — it’s fall, y’all! A boatload of Laboring I love three-day weekends but it kind of takes it out of me. Since “fall” is coming, I had to get the last of my summer in, so what did I do? I went to the bay and once getting there Saturday mid-morning, we packed an ice chest and loaded the boat. Something about boats and beers just work I’m pretty sure I had about five beers in an hour, oops. Let’s just say all those beers on the boat made for drunken football viewing. Did my team win and by how much? Just kidding. Then, on Sunday, it was off to Pirate’s Cove and apparently we weren’t the only ones with that idea, the place was as packed as I had ever seen it. The wait time for food was an hour and a half, but luckily the wait for their delicious bushwackers was short! One of Boozie’s spies was jealous of the bushwacker snaps, so she decided to head to Moe’s to get to a bushwacker for herself. She said Moe’s wasn’t nearly as crowded as Pirate’s Cove and she had very little wait time for her food, but she said when she went farther downtown it was packed! She wasn’t sure if this was an every Sunday night thing or if it was just because of Labor Day. Downtown was hopping so much that she thought it was a Friday or Saturday night. That’s what I like to hear! Moe fun While on the subject of Moe’s, I must fill you in. A few weeks back I first told you of Moe’s BBQ on Airport having a sign competition with its Chick-fil-A neighbor. Well, now things have escalated and are giving everyone a good laugh, so much so that the sign conversation has been reported by national new outlets! It all started when Chick-fil-A’s sign suggested people try their new smokehouse BBQ sandwich. Moe’s followed up with “Chickfil-A I thought we were friends.” Chick-fil-A responded with “Moe’s we miss you! Let’s be friends again!” Moe’s then responded with “I’m with Diamonds now … But it would be my pleasure.” Chick-fil-A then came back with “Moe’s so happy for you! As friends can we ask a favor?” What are friends for right? Moe’s had to say “My pleasure Chick-fil-A, What can Moe’s BBQ do for you?” Their response: “Moe’s any way we could get a look at that white BBQ recipe?...” Then Moe’s replies with “Shyeah, we’ll send it over when 40 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 7 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 1 3 , 2 0 1 7 pigs fly.” Then Diamonds chimes in with “Let her go Moe.” Even if you didn’t get to personally follow these signs as they changed, you can’t help but laugh! Boozie hopes the two work it out. Losing Moe’s or Chick-fil-A would be hard, but at least you know Diamonds are forever! Sweet Nic Guess who’s back, back again? Nic is back, so tell a friend! Ha! Anyways, Mobile’s fave visiting actor Nicolas Cage is back in the Mobile area filming yet another movie. He might as well buy a house here. Unfortunately, it’s not the making of a new “National Treasure” sequel, Boozie’s favorite. Judge me all you want, they are great! Anyways, rumor is he’s filming a new movie called “Between Worlds.” While we don’t know much about it, we do know ole Nic is a sweetheart! He took time out of his busy filming schedule to stop and surprise patients and staff at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital on Aug. 30, visiting more than an hour. Boozie is told by an inside source that he visited kids fighting cancer and other illnesses, giving fist bumps, signing autographs and being an all-around good guy to patients and their parents. He spent a few minutes each with dozens of kids, going room to room, talking about his 11-year-old son, chatting with the staff and thanking teachers and caregivers for what they do to help heal the sick. One encounter with a young patient caused him to tear up. He also took time to pose for lots of group photos with super-excited nurses and female docs. The hospital began to buzz within minutes of his arrival. And even though he is a celeb, he is just like us — he had to use hand sanitizer before visiting with the kids! Nic was even spotted working on Labor Day over in Daphne. What a man, works on holidays, visits kids in the hospital and once saved the Declaration of Independence! Insert hearteye emoji for personality. But sorry, Nic, that long, dark hair you’re sporting isn’t for Boozie! But I’m sure it’s for the role, so I’ll let it go for now. Flatulence in the forecast A local woman’s Facebook video went viral over the holiday weekend, garnering hundreds of thousands of shares and millions of views. The video appeared to show a LOCAL 15 meteorologist passing gas on air last Friday night. While we can’t confirm the toot in question was actually a toot, as the video suggests, we do feel sorry for the guy. One minute you are just doing your job, the next you are an internet celebrity. But we just think he should own it and make a joke out of it himself. This could be the best thing ever for his career, as he is now a web sensation. There is no such thing as bad publicity, right? Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ Nicolas Cage lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

