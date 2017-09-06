Lagniappe: August 31 - September 6, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7

GOING POSTAL Slavery was just another cultural appropriation Editor: You recently printed several letters relating to the removal of our Confederate monuments. This letter addresses only one element in those letters, African slavery. One writer related that an African-American person, ostensibly referring to our Confederate monuments, said, “The history of my people, it’s a history of terror.” I take it this individual was reflecting on the history of African slavery. Let’s look at a brief overview of the stages of the “African slave trade.” African slavery was instituted, conducted and has been practiced among Africans themselves for over 4,000 years of recorded history by African kings and chieftains (reflected, for instance, in early Egyptian hieroglyphics). The African nation of Mauritania, the last nation to outlaw slavery, did so in 1981. Nigeria’s Boko Haram is even now enslaving young girls. Arab/Muslim slave traders participated in the African slave trade with the Sub-Saharan Africans already practicing it for over 1,300 years (late 7th into the early 19th centuries). Sadly, there was participation in the long-established African slave trade by non-Africans as well, traders who bought about 90 percent from Africans and “caught” about 10 percent themselves. Various European slave traders did this for about 300 years, the most “successful” being the English, whose flag we fly in British Park. This is often referred to as the “Middle Passage” (16th through 19th centuries). Finally, the Yankee Clippers of the American New England colonies/states traded with Africans for slaves from about the 1640s until 1808, when the African slave trade was outlawed in the United States (the trade, not the ownership). Regarding African slaves brought to the “New World” by these various traders, about 90 percent of them were taken to the Caribbean and Central/South America and about 10 percent to North American colonies. All the original 13 English colonies utilized slaves (not just African slaves, but 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 that is another subject). They were not economically feasible in the colder northern colonies/states, and so many were “sold South” due to climate and for economical utilization. A sad fact about the enslavement of many different peoples throughout human history is that they were considered economic property. The U.S. protected slavery in its Constitution from its “final” adoption in 1789 through December 6, 1865 (76 years), but importation was outlawed in 1808. The Constitution of the Confederate States of America, which existed for four years, from 1861 to 1865, also protected slavery, but importation was constitutionally outlawed at its inception. Yes, slavery was practiced in both the northern Union and the Confederacy throughout the War Between the States, despite what you may have been “taught.” The Union’s “Emancipation Proclamation” protected slavery in all Union states practicing it and in various areas in the Confederacy which the Union occupied and controlled; yet the absurd myth that the Union fought a war to end slavery is still promoted. The Union president himself categorically and specifically threatened in his inaugural address that he would only use “force” and “invasion” against the Confederate States to ensure his collection of “duties and imposts” (tariffs). These are facts, not opinions. Somehow, barbaric iconoclasts have determined that the Confederate States of America, a Democratic republic existing four years, was responsible for this African slavery, which originated and has been practiced in Africa for over 4,000 years … a patent absurdity. Are we to strike the word “African” from every plaque and monument because Africans originated and practice their own slavery? And the U.S. flag — because it flew over a republic that protected slavery for 19 times longer than the Confederate States even existed — are these savages to haul it down, spit on it and kick it, as they have done to our veterans’ monuments?! A. J. DuPree Mobile What happened in Virginia Editor: As someone who grew up in Virginia, I would like to let Ronald Francis David Hunt (Letters to the Editor, Aug. 24) know that when the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were commissioned in Charlottesville, another statue of Booker T. Washington was also commissioned. It stands in a park in Charlottesville, just like the other two. These statues were commissioned to honor Virginians. Later statues, memorials and additions of Confederate battle flags during the late ‘50s and early ‘60s were due to “massive resistance” to integration and the Civil Rights movement. My high school, Washington-Lee, was built around 1920. It was named after two important generals who lived in proximity to Arlington County. My graduation year, the governor of Virginia went around proclaiming “massive resistance” to integration. When he came to Washington-Lee he spoke to our senior class with his message. As he got wound up, we slowly started getting up and leaving the auditorium, starting from the back row and working toward the front. This was noted at our 50th reunion. Prior to that we had already been meeting with the “colored” high school (in defiance of state law). Our extracurricular clubs would meet with theirs. I remember the Pro-Con Club I belonged to having an end-of-school dinner with the other school at their cafeteria. After our meeting with the governor, Arlington County integrated its first school the next school year — Stratford Junior High School. Other counties weren’t the same. Prince Edward County closed all of its public schools and opened whites-only private schools. Bea Ishler Mobile

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Unsolved mystery FEW ANSWERS FOR FAMILY OF MAN FOUND DEAD IN ATTORNEY’S CAR BY JASON JOHNSON I t’s been three weeks since 28-year-old Garrett Smith was found dead in a car owned by a local attorney, and with more questions than answers, his family has raised concerns with the Mobile Police Department’s handling of the investigation. On Aug. 14, Smith’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a dark gray BMW 328i — belonging to criminal defense attorney Michael Wing — parked along the side of the road near the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Magnolia Lane. Wing and Smith had been traveling together earlier that day. Garrett’s brother, Michael Smith, said Garrett was on Dauphin Island the weekend prior to his death, which occurred on a Monday. He was told Garrett left the island that morning to retrieve his truck in Mobile, but Smith said he doesn’t know exactly when his brother left or with whom. That afternoon, Smith started getting messages from friends and relatives about Garrett, who by that point had been taken to the Springhill Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. “Talking to the medic who was first on the scene, he said they did everything they could, but my brother never once had a pulse,” Michael Smith told Lagniappe. “He said he had been dead for a while.” Michael Smith said there are a number of perplexing details about his brother’s death and a lot of unknowns about events preceding it. According to Smith, Garrett wasn’t wearing shoes when he was found, and despite having a 36-inch waistline was wearing size 44 shorts. He also said Garrett didn’t have his car keys, wallet or cellphone, which he found unusual because his brother “didn’t go anywhere without his damn phone.” Plus, if Garrett was truly being taken to his vehicle, Smith questioned why he wouldn’t have his keys on him. According to MPD, Garrett Smith’s death is not considered a homicide, though it is reportedly part of an open investigation. But after weeks with no convincing answers, the Smith family has started to feel like Garrett’s case is not a priority for the department. “We called the district attorney and told them we were going to get an attorney, and that was the first time we heard from the cops, really,” Smith said. “We’ve tried to get [an autopsy report], but it’s not ready, and they’re saying it could be months before we receive a toxicology report.” An MPD spokesperson said “at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to support that the death is criminal in nature,” saying she couldn’t elaborate on any of the circumstances. A report from the incident indicates Wing’s BMW was collected at the scene along with a laptop and “a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.” However, neither Wing nor anyone else has been charged with any crime since Smith’s death Aug. 14. Wing did not personally return calls seeking comments on this report, but John Brutkiewicz, an attorney representing him, expressed the “deepest condolences to the Smith family for their loss,” adding that Wing was “grieving also for his friend.” “There’s a lot of questions out there, but all those will be answered by the coroner’s report and toxicology report,” Brutkiewicz said. “There’s no use in anybody speculating. Let’s find out what happened, and the questions that everybody has will be answered.” Other than the “green leafy substance” found at the scene, there’s been no mention of drugs, though court records indicate Garrett Smith was arrested in 2011 for possession of a controlled substance. Brutkiewicz told a local TV station last week that Wing, “did not do drugs with Smith or witness him taking drugs.” No matter what caused Garrett’s death, though, his family seems more concerned with the nine hours that passed between 6 a.m., when they were told he left Dauphin Island with Wing, and 3:30 p.m., when a construction worker called 911 after finding him unresponsive in Wing’s car. Lagniappe has spoken with at least three individuals who claim to have interacted with Garrett on the day he died, all three of whom said members of the press contacted them before police investigators. Around 8:53 a.m. that morning, Garrett Smith called an employee at BMW of Mobile, who says he was interested in trying to sell a BMW similar to the make and model of Wing’s. That employee, Mary Ann Castleberry, said she knew Smith’s father and had met Garrett at least once before. “He was talking fast, which was unusual to me because he’d seemed kind of laid back before,” Castleberry said. “He said, ‘I’ve got a 2008, 2007 BMW I’d like to sell you” and said something like, ‘I can make some money, and you can make some money.’” Castleberry disclosed the phone number Garrett called from that morning, which Lagniappe was able to confirm as a cell phone number used by Wing. The day after she spoke to the press, Castleberry said an MPD investigator spoke with her and downloaded the call logs from her work phone. Around 9:27 a.m., security camera footage puts Wing and Garrett Smith together at Griffith’s Service Station on Government Street in Mobile. Garrett was wearing a bright red Tshirt with a sword fish on the back, and greenish shorts. The men were traveling in Wing’s dark gray BMW. After buying gas and a Powerade, the footage shows Wing’s BMW heading east toward downtown. The owners of the store said Wing mentioned they were heading back to Dauphin Island. Pamela Wallace, who is a certified nursing assistant, claims to have happened upon the scene where Garrett Smith’s body was discovered before 911 was called that afternoon — a story consistent with statements another witness made to Michael Smith. Wallace, who lives near Magnolia Lane, said she helped remove Smith from the car on the scene and believes he was already deceased at the time. She claims he was already showing signs of rigor mortis, which typically occurs between two to six hours after a person’s death. While she described a man about Wing’s age and with a similar white hair color, Wallace couldn’t say with certainty whether he was on the scene — just that “a friend of Mr. Smith was outside the car and was kind of hysterical.” The Mobile County Communications District, which handles 911 calls in the area, said a 911 call, “came from a construction worker who was working nearby” around 3:30 p.m. MCCD Director Charlie McNichol said a second call was received from another man in the area, but it was transferred to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department “before hearing what he wanted.” A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Dollars and cents MORE VEHICLES, ROAD PROJECTS PROMISED IN STIMPSON’S 2018 BUDGET PROPOSAL BY DALE LIESCH M ayor Sandy Stimpson this week presented the Mobile City Council with a $252 million fiscal year 2018 budget his office said focuses on the core functions of government. “The state of Mobile’s fiscal health is very sound,” Stimpson said in a statement accompanying the budget. “I believe that, working together, we have made choices that have strengthened the fabric of our city today and laid a foundation for a better tomorrow for our children and grandchildren. We will continue to do more with less, improve productivity with advances in technology and deliver first-class city services to our citizens.” The city will have to do more with less, as the 2018 general fund budget reflects a decrease of about $300,000 in projected tax revenue when compared to 2017 actuals. The 2018 budget reflects about a $10 million drop in tax revenues, as compared to the 2017 adopted budget. To accommodate for the lack of growth, Stimpson proposed cutting departmental budgets by about $3 million compared to the 2017 adopted budget. “Revenues were cut approximately $3.8 million over FY2017’s adopted budget to estimate revenue based on the current trends,” Deputy Finance Director Celia Sapp wrote in an email. “We continue to try to do more with less and operate as efficiently as possible.” While departmental spending is down compared to the 2017 adopted budget, the 2018 spending plan shows an increase in departmental spending when compared to 2017 actuals. The departmental totals run about $167 million in the 2018 budget, while projected 2017 actuals show depart- mental spending at roughly $161 million. The 2017 adopted budget had departments spending roughly $170 million. While revenues are projected to be down this year, Stimpson is still pumping $1.7 million into the capital improvement fund. The available funds in the motor pool will allow the city to purchase $6.7 million worth of new vehicles. This year also marks the last planned installment of the city’s capital improvement plan, or CIP. For three years, revenue from a roughly 20 percent sales tax increase has been split among the city’s seven districts and the mayor’s office to put toward projects such as street resurfacing and parks. There has been no public discussion yet about whether the tax increase will be carried over. Several councilors seem to favor extending the tax increase further, if not indefinitely. For capital projects that are not part of the CIP, the city is using about $5.7 million of the county’s pay-as-you-go allotment to help leverage federal funds for projects along Zeigler Boulevard and McGregor Avenue, totaling more than $28 million. The city will also use capital funds to perform what Stimpson has called the first public buildings assessment in the city’s history. The assessment will help the city determine what to do with public buildings, including the Mobile Civic Center. The mayor’s communications department saw an increase from 2017 actuals of $511,000 to 2018 projections of $692,720. Sapp said the reason for this is two employees have been added to the department, Anitra Henderson and Ryan Flynn. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 The public safety administration line item also saw a jump in the 2018 budget. Funding in the department increased from $177,426 in the 2017 adopted budget to $255,213. The main reason for this is Public Safety Director James Barber — formerly the city’s police chief — is taking home a $150,000 salary while the former director, Rich Landolt, received just $118,000. The line item also includes the salary of an administrative assistant for Barber, Sapp wrote. The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department requested less in its 2018 budget, Sapp wrote, a reduction of about $900,000. The Mobile Police Department, on the other hand, will see an increase of just over $100,000 in its budget in 2018, if the proposal is adopted. Performance contracts were basically level-funded in the proposed 2018 budget, Sapp wrote. No new applications were received or solicited. The city has budgeted more than $2.2 million for the Mobile Museum of Art and nearly $1 million for GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. GulfQuest THE MOBILE FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT REQUESTED LESS IN ITS 2018 BUDGET, A REDUCTION OF ABOUT $900,000. THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT, ON THE OTHER HAND, WILL SEE AN INCREASE OF JUST OVER $100,000 IF THE PROPOSAL IS ADOPTED. ” remains open four days per week and has a staff of eight. The 2018 budget maintains the one-month operating reserve of about $20 million, but reduces the unrestricted fund balance by about $4 million. The city was able to balance the budget by not funding unfilled positions and did not lay off any employees, Sapp wrote. Currently there are no planned changes to Stimpson’s executive staff. The council took its first look at the budget during a finance committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. A public hearing on the spending proposal is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 5, during the regular 10:30 a.m. council meeting on the first floor of Government Plaza. The first reading of the budget will occur the same day, with an expected vote on the spending plan slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12, or Tuesday, Sept. 19.

BAYBRIEF | STATE POLITICS Governor’s race GOV. IVEY STUMPS AT BALDWIN COUNTY CONVENTION G BY JOHN MULLEN ov. Kay Ivey hadn’t yet filed paperwork to run for governor in 2018 when she spoke to the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama in Orange Beach on Aug. 23. But her talk to open the annual convention here was akin to a stump speech. Just two days later, she filed paperwork making her run for the governor’s chair official. Ivey talked about successes in her four months since taking over for scandal-plagued Robert Bentley, and touted programs she would like to see implemented in an effort to make for a better Alabama. “When my time as governor comes to an end, whenever that may be, I hope to leave this state in better shape than when I found it,” Ivey said toward the end of her speech. “Because I did not shy away from the challenges that we faced.” Ivey closed with a rousing flourish that sounded straight from the campaign trail. “County Commissioners and administrators, know you have a friend in Montgomery,” Ivey said. “And as your governor, I want to give you all the support that is possible.” Along the way, Ivey pointed out the challenges the state and its new governor faced when she took over in April. “When I took office, I thought of improving the image of Alabama and to restore Alabama and steady the ship,” she said, using an oftrepeated phrase. “We’ve steadied the ship now and it’s time to steer the ship toward progress and sustainability. All of us here today have the same goal: We want our state of Alabama to become the best it can be.” Ivey said guiding that ship begins at the grassroots level of government. “Without strong leadership at the local level, there can’t be strong leadership at the state or even the national level,” she said. “Each of you in this room today, we are leaders. Each of us has important roles to play in our local communities.” Ivey counts the lowering of the unemployment rate during each of her first four months in office among her successes. Other programs she wants to implement and support include bringing more third graders up to reading level. She pointed out that children in third grade who are not reading on a third-grade level are four times less likely to graduate high school. Part of her new program — Strong Start, Strong Finish — hopes to raise more third graders to reading level. Ivey also wants to ensure the state gets an accurate and thorough count in the 2020 Census. Getting as many citizens as possible to provide Census data, Ivey said, is vital to attracting federal funding for Alabama. Every form filled out equates to about $1,600 in federal funds for the state, she said. Ivey urged county officials to start planning now for a successful Census count in 2020. Other potential candidates for the 2018 gubernatorial election include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, State Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile and Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington. BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH High-speed internet ORANGE BEACH, CENTURYLINK PARTNER ON FIBER OPTIC PROJECT O BY JOHN MULLEN range Beach and CenturyLink are partnering in an effort to bring fiber optic to residents in the coastal resort town. In a specially called meeting on Monday, the City Council voted 6-0 to put up $1 million in an effort aimed at spurring the development of a system to bring in the high-speed internet network. “It’s not putting $1 million into the project, it’s just a good-faith initiative to say the city is with them for the entire project,” Councilman Jerry Johnson said. “We’ll help with contacting the neighborhoods, we’ll answer questions for the residents and we’ll provide meeting places. “We have been searching for about two years to find someone who would bring fiber to the residences, to the neighborhoods,” Johnson said. For the effort to work, Johnson said, enough citizens have to put up a $25 deposit each. Johnson is the chairman of the city’s Telecommunications and Technology Committee. Two signup quotas must be met before the project can proceed, Johnson said — at a bare minimum, 1,000 need to sign up. Additionally, CenturyLink has divided the city into seven zones and at least 33 percent of residents in at least zone must sign on. Smaller cities such as Orange Beach aren’t usually an attractive draw for fiber optic companies, Johnson said. “The issue with Orange Beach is we’re only 6,000 full-time residents,” Johnson said. “There’s no company out there of any size that’s going to come into Orange Beach and invest $24 million for 6,000 accounts. And you’re not guaranteed to get 6,000. Probably in the neighborhood of 40 percent of that. “Google told me ‘we don’t go below the size of Kansas City.’” After months of talks with CenturyLink, the company decided it wanted to start an effort to bring fiber optics to smaller towns. Orange Beach is the first city in the new program. “It took us about 18 months to get the board of CenturyLink to agree to do a project and for Orange Beach to say we were willing to do it,” Johnson said. “CenturyLink sees a market with small cities. They think there are thousands of small cities that want broadband and they are willing to set up a market specifically for small cities.” CenturyLink will have four customer forums at the Orange Beach Community Center during September in an effort to sign up enough residents. “If the thresholds are met, once we get the 1,000 and 33 percent in one of those groups, then they’ll turn the green light on,” Johnson said. “And at that point, the city will put in $1 million. It’ll be in a mutually agreed escrow account. It’s not going to CenturyLink’s bottom line.” The city will eventually get the money back, Johnson said. “The return to the city will be based on annual revenue from each customer who takes service,” he said. “If for some reason after 12 months we have not reached those thresholds, the city hasn’t put up anything, CenturyLink hasn’t put in anything and everybody who put up a deposit will get a full refund.” A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE POLITICS By the numbers STIMPSON GAINED SUPPORT IN MOST PRECINCTS DESPITE LOWER TURNOUT A BY GABRIEL TYNES ccording to an unofficial summary report published the day after last week’s mayoral election, 8,021 fewer votes were cast in the 2017 referendum compared to 2013, reflecting a total turnout of 36.5 percent of the city’s 136,474 registered voters. As in 2013, Mayor Sandy Stimpson won 20 of the 38 precincts — and no precinct completely flipped for either candidate this year. But in spite of the fact overall voting was down for both candidates, the deciding factor appears to be that Sam Jones actually lost support in all but three precincts in 2017, while Stimpson gained support in 34 precincts. Comparing the candidates’ total percentage of votes to the total number of votes cast each year, Jones lost support in every polling location except The Mug Café at 5817 Grelot Road, the Tree of Life Christian Church at 4548 Halls Mill Road and St. John United Methodist Church at 6215 Overlook Road. The latter two voting locations encompass some of the areas around Theodore and Mobile Terrace, which Jones annexed into the city during his first term as mayor. On the other hand, Stimpson gained a percentage of votes in every other location except Christ Anglican Church at 3275 Halls Mill Road, where Jones’ support remained relatively unchanged. By the numbers, Stimpson gained the most support in midtown at the Via! Mary Abbie Berg Senior Center, where his victory was 6.7 points larger in 2017 than it was in 2013. Stimpson also saw significant gains in support (4 points or greater) at New Shiloh Baptist Church, the Springhill Avenue Community Center, the James Seals Community Center, St. John’s Episcopal Church, the Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Gilliard Elementary School, E.R. Dickson School, the City Church of Mobile and the Ahavas Chesed Synagogue. Districtwide, Stimpson experienced the most gains in District 2, District 3, District 5 and District 6, while he experienced smaller gains in District 1 and District 7; his support remained virtually unchanged in District 4. Jones suffered an average loss of support 2.98 percent citywide, while Stimpson’s support grew an average of 2.43 percent. At the time this report went to press, the Mobile County Probate Court had not yet recorded a required weekly campaign finance report for Stimpson for the period covering the final days of the campaign, but as we reported last week, the incumbent spent a total of $766,237.94 on advertising, polling and consulting, fundraising and administrative expenses — or what amounted to $27.67 per vote. 2013 2017 2013-2017 SUPPORT PRECINCT STIMPSON JONES STIMPSON JONES STIMPSON JONES Centerpointe Assembly of God 240 700 200 566 0.71% -0.20% Dotch Community Center 55 861 59 777 0.99% -1.84% Figures Park Community Center 191 2,971 222 2,413 2.37% -2.48% New Shiloh Baptist Church 1,805 780 1,707 589 4.01% -4.68% Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club of Mobile 42 650 41 513 1.10% -4.13% Springhill Avenue Community Center 360 308 332 238 4.11% -4.51% Bishop State Community College 15 479 23 360 2.89% -4.18% Thomas Sullivan Community Center 31 1,055 55 787 3.69% -2.84% Plateau Community Center 16 384 14 294 0.47% -2.01% James Seals Community Center 523 1,021 571 915 4.75% -4.12% VIA! Mary Abbie Berg Senior Center 1,393 331 1,446 196 6.70% -7.32% St. John’s Episcopal Church 321 1,245 323 950 4.73% -5.25% Rock of Faith Missionary Baptist Church 32 1,211 87 1,099 4.68% -5.69% St. Monica’s Catholic Church 44 1,015 71 803 3.92% -4.34% Gilliard Elementary School 352 578 326 445 4.20% -4.74% Fulton Road Baptist Church 349 157 330 125 0.48% -4.70% Riverside Baptist Church 919 623 800 534 0.28% -0.43% Eichold Mertz Elementary School 261 931 232 760 1.29% -2.10% Tree of Life Christian Church 1,775 264 1,553 245 -0.93% 0.64% Christ Anglican Church 371 571 351 553 -0.94% -0.05% The Mug Café 817 445 694 396 -1.77% 0.67% First Baptist Church of Theodore 115 465 99 390 0.37% -0.59% Kate Sheppard School 1,675 354 1,443 253 2.40% -2.55% Dodge Elementary School 1,330 690 1,166 566 1.17% -1.62% E. R. Dickson School 1,174 101 1,228 30 5.14% -5.54% City Church of Mobile 758 480 656 342 4.52% -4.48% Westminster Presbyterian Church 798 518 732 423 2.49% -2.87% Three Circle Church-Midtown 494 299 421 233 1.84% -2.20% Apostolic Church of God 541 479 490 368 3.90% -4.15% Holy Cross Lutheran Church 700 148 579 88 3.75% -4.31% Hillcrest Baptist Church 1,185 287 1,006 196 3.11% -3.20% Our Savior Catholic Church 1,886 422 1,708 305 3.17% -3.11% Connie Hudson Senior Center 2,364 650 2,152 506 2.39% -2.56% Ahavas Chesed Synagogue 1,771 331 1,641 183 5.31% -5.76% Moffett Road Assembly of God Church 667 1,286 646 1,130 2.09% -2.44% Mobile Museum of Art 2,758 434 2,508 271 3.68% -3.86% Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 615 812 528 681 0.47% -0.70% St. John United Methodist Church 808 961 689 853 -1.03% 0.93% Source: City of Mobile Elections Office 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7

BAYBRIEF | TRANSPORTATION Taking its toll AS I-10 BRIDGE PROJECT COMES INTO FOCUS, SO DO FUNDING CHALLENGES BY DALE LIESCH Photo | ALDOT Cost estimates for a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River range from $800 million to $1.8 billion. O fficials are still unsure of the total price of a proposed bridge project across the Mobile River that would help ease congestion along Interstate 10 at the bottleneck of the Wallace Tunnel, but they’re eyeing at least one surefire way to pay for it. As the project — which is expected to cost more than the Alabama Department of Transportation’s annual budget — nears reality, talk of paying for at least a portion of it through tolls is gaining traction. In a briefing for reporters Monday morning at the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center downtown, officials with ALDOT discussed tolling as a way to fund a portion of the project. Tolling was being considered because roughly 60 percent of the drivers who cross the river are from out of state. “We hope to get some form of [funding] from the federal government and ALDOT,” Transportation Director John Cooper said. “It would be nice to have those replaced with additional funding. We think tolls could be a portion of that … ” ALDOT is studying electronic tolls, according to a presentation to the media, meaning traffic would not stop, but license plates would be captured by cameras and drivers would pay by mail or via an online system. While the price of tolls has not yet been determined, ALDOT Division Engineer Vince Calametti said the Wallace and Bankhead tunnels would remain open for local traffic, but did not say whether they would remain toll-free. The cost of the project itself is still up in the air. Cooper said he’s heard estimates anywhere from $800 million to $1.8 billion for the bridge and widening project. Final estimates would hinge greatly on the response ALDOT compiles from an industry forum held the same day, in which roughly 400 contractors, designers and financiers learned more about the project. “I’m interested to see what these people believe it’ll take to get it done,” he said. The level of funding will also determine how much of the project will get completed, Cooper said. He told reporters that a bridge has to be built and it has to be connected to the bayway. “We’d like to raise [the bayway] … and we’d like to expand it to Spanish Fort,” he said. “It’s not necessary, but if we have the option to do it we will.” The goal, according to ALDOT officials, is to add two lanes to each side of the bayway and raise it above 100-year storm surge impacts. ALDOT has a rough timeline in place for the project. Following the forum, officials will issue a request for qualifications. From there they will choose three teams. The teams will be made up of contractors, designers and financiers, ALDOT Mobile River Bridge Project Director Matt Ericksen said. ALDOT hopes to have chosen the three teams by the end of the year. From there, they will work with the teams on a request for proposals, in which elements of the bridge design will be presented. ALDOT officials will then choose a winning team, with an eye toward signing a final contract by the end of 2018, Cooper said. A construction period of about four to four and a half years would be begin in the spring of 2019, Cooper said. Mayor Sandy Stimpson said completion of the long-awaited bridge over the Mobile River is much needed, as the city’s “gridlock stifles the economy,” affects residents’ quality of life and puts a damper on activities downtown. “Within a year from now we’ll see a lot of good progress,” Stimpson told reporters. The importance of the project was not lost on Calametti, either. During the presentation, he said the Wallace Tunnel is designed for roughly 36,000 vehicles a day but now sees an average of 75,000 vehicles per day. During peak times that increases to 100,000 vehicles per day. Ericksen said completion of the bridge should save local commuters as much as 15 minutes compared to traveling through the Wallace Tunnel today. State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2018, told reporters the completion of the bridge is not only important for Mobile, but for the region as well, from Texas to Florida. On the financing side, he said it might take some creativity. Baldwin County Commission Chairman Chris Elliott, a State Senate candidate, said all the options are on the table in terms of funding the project, which will have a huge impact on locals. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Going the distance MALL MOVES BUS STOP FARTHER FROM ENTRANCE, ANGERING TRANSIT ADVOCATE BY DALE LIESCH W AVE transit moved a bus stop farther from the entrance of the newly renovated Shoppes at Bel Air by request of the mall’s owner, Rouse Properties, according to a city official. A local mass transit advocate called the move inconvenient at best and “mean” at worst. Rouse Properties requested the move because the old bus stop was in a more “congested area” of the mall, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne said. The new stop is at the edge of the mall parking lot closest to the JCPenney store. Rouse Properties did not return multiple calls about the issue to its media inquiry line. Byrne said the new stop, which is covered, is one of the city’s nicer bus stops and is handicapped-accessible. The distance from the mall to the stop is a mall issue, as Rouse requested the move, Byrne said. Ellen Carter, a local mass transit advocate who has routinely taken the bus by choice, said there have been issues in the past with loitering near the previous bus stop at the mall, although she claims those were not bus riders. “We’ve sat and watched mall police chase people to their cars,” Carter said. The bigger issue for Carter is the city’s reluctance to support public transportation. She said it will prove to be damaging to the city in the long run. “We have an administration and people in power who are just opposed to public transportation,” Carter said. “The truth is every thriving city has expanded mass transit because workers and shoppers need it. Every failing city has cut its public transit.” The Mobile City Council voted in September 2015 to cut WAVE’s general fund budget allocation by more than $600,000. Because of the cuts, WAVE trimmed some routes within the city and eliminated routes to Prichard and other portions of the county. The city foots the majority — about 60 percent — of the budget for the bus service. The other funding comes from federal grants. Neither the county nor other local municipal governments chipped in for the service. Moving the bus stop hurts elderly and disabled shoppers who rely on the service to get around, Carter said. The distance is also annoying to everyone when the weather is bad. “If it’s raining we walk through the lightning and moving cars,” she said. “Frankly, it’s mean. It really is intended to discourage people from riding the bus to the mall.” Carter said she no longer takes the bus to the mall. Instead, she shops online. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Lagniappe WAVE riders have complained that a relocated bus stop is too far from the Shoppes at Bel Air. “The truth is I was a bus rider by choice,” she said. “I’m a college professor and retired Navy. I’m not rich, but I’m not broke either.” Last year, the council debated and ultimately approved an incentive deal to allow Rouse Properties to renovate the Shoppes at Bel Air. Per the agreement, Rouse will be able to recoup roughly $500,000 in sales tax revenue per year for up to 15 years.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Election a step toward unity ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L the support of one particular ethnic group. Jones got about 25 percent of the white vote in his first election. He hasn’t come close to that in the last two races and lost. While Stimpson still didn’t get a large percentage of the black vote, pre-election polling showed him with a higher approval rating this time versus four years ago. Among African-American voters that seems to have played out much as it did in 2013, with people just not going to the polls to vote for Sam Jones. While the vote for both men was down overall, Jones’ drop was precipitous. He nosedived almost 5,700 votes, down 21 percent from what he received four years ago. Jones lost in overall percentage of the vote in all but three precincts, and only one of those was a stronghold for him. Conversely, Stimpson gained in his percentage of votes in all but four precincts, and that included some of Jones’ best-performing polling places. So while Stimpson didn’t win those spots, the percentage of people voting for him, even in the most African-American precincts, increased. At the same time, the votes for Jones in those same precincts plummeted. It seems the often-expressed fear that black voters would respond to an “us-against-them” message was hardly realized. Black people It was shocking to hear, and read on social media, about some of the vitriol expressed toward members of the AfricanAmerican community who made it known they desired to vote for Stimpson. Many were called names and ostracized by fellow African-Americans for supporting the “white mayor.” Perhaps that’s one reason why voting numbers were down so much in traditionally black precincts. Those who didn’t want to vote for Jones were browbeaten about possibly supporting Stimpson. Talk about voter suppression. As the election ended and Jones started making noise about possibly running again in four years, I hope that would be a sign in the black community that it’s time to draft some new leadership. I have zero doubt Mobile will have a black mayor again, but it’s doubtful that person will be someone who simply looks at demographics and attempts to divide the races. That plan certainly hasn’t worked in the last two elections. It would be a real shame to see Jones or anyone like him chosen as the representative for black Mobilians. In fact, it would be a whole lot better if we weren’t looking for someone to represent the interests of a particular ethnic group, but rather the city as a whole. Although the election was divisive, one thing Mobilians seem to do well is get back to living with one another without constant racial hangups. Stimpson has talked about One Mobile for four years now, and I’m sure he won’t stop. Yes, the election showed obvious divisions do still exist, but the way Stimpson was re-elected has me thinking we’re making strides toward the mayor’s vision. THEGADFLY ast Thursday at the Small Business Expo inside the Mobile Convention Center, it felt like there was a collective exhalation of relief. The event — put on by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce — was better attended and more diverse than I’ve seen over the past decade, and both exhibitors and those who came in to check out the show seemed to have an extra bounce in their step. Not to take anything away from the Expo, but it just felt like people had been holding their collective breath until the mayoral election ended two days before. Certainly among most business owners there was zero desire to see significant change in either the mayor or City Council, as the past four years appear have positioned the city well for tremendous economic growth. Those non-business owners stopping off at various booths also expressed a general happiness that the political mess was over and we can start moving forward. That’s not to say everyone there was a Sandy Stimpson supporter, but I do think most people on both sides of the debate realize we do much better as a city when we’re not arguing about race. And that’s essentially how the challenger, former mayor Sam Jones, tried to position this election — as a referendum on race in Mobile. And he lost big pushing that tired theme one more time. The Jones campaign never seemed like much of a threat to upend a popular mayor who has the wind at his back right now. Sam didn’t have money, he didn’t even try to get white voters and he really didn’t ever tell us what he would do differently from the last go-round, which ended in him being voted out of office. I’ve made the comment many times that if Jones won, every political consultant in America should fly to Mobile and sit at his knee as he explained how to beat a popular incumbent using almost no money, defining no real plan, refusing to campaign in half the city and essentially using only social media to communicate. Obviously the hotels won’t be filled up with political consultants anytime soon. While the numerical outcome of the election — Stimpson winning by roughly 15 percent — seemed the only logical one, there is still much our “divided” racial groups can learn from what happened last Tuesday. I do hope this latest election has shown once and for all that your African-American brothers and sisters here in town do not vote in the robotic fashion many believe they do. The amount of anxiety expressed by many white Mobilians I spoke with seemed wildly out of sync with what was actually going on, and with what had happened in the past. Perhaps people give Mr. Jones too much credit — and I’ll admit he does cut a very confident figure during a losing election. But the idea that every registered black voter is going to rush out and vote because Sam told them to is ludicrous. First of all, getting even half of all of Mobile’s voters out to an election would be almost unbelievable. This election saw fewer than 30 percent of all registered voters cast a ballot. Most importantly, though, please remember thoughtful people process information the same way on both sides of the racial divide. There are probably always going to be people who fall for identity politics and will only vote for someone who “looks like them,” but I do think the past few elections show their numbers are growing smaller. Nobody is going to win the mayor’s seat with just 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen White people SAM JONES DIDN’T RULE OUT ANOTHER MAYORAL CAMPAIGN IN 2021.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA On Sofia, Smurfette and Millie ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I recently came across a study on gender bias that found when you ask 5-year-olds if they think boys or girls are smarter, they usually answer their own gender. But somewhere between ages 5 and 6, something changes for girls, because when you ask a group of 6- and 7-year-olds the same question, boys were still more likely to say boys, but girls were significantly less likely to say girls. They started picking boys, too. Researchers and parents alike were puzzled. What was causing this “switch?” And why was it found at this specific age? They reasoned the usual suspects were at play. Teachers were treating their male and female students differently. Parents were raising their girls differently than their boys. The way boys and girls were portrayed on TV or in movies were perpetuating age-old stereotypes. And school age was when they really started paying more attention to all of this, so hence the “switch” between 5 and 7. As a mother of an 8-year-old boy and a 5-and-a-half-year-old girl, this study particularly interested me and made me do quite a bit of soul searching. Are we raising our two children differently? And are we doing this to our daughter somehow? I’m sure we do bear some responsibility. I know my husband and I are guilty as charged for telling Ellen how pretty she looks far too often. We have made a conscious effort to also tell her how smart she is or how proud we are of her imagination when she is playing with her dolls, or what a good job she did on the very rare occasion she puts her toys back up. But still, I am sure we are screwing her up somehow. The teachers as well. It’s always the parents and the teachers, right? But I like to blame Disney, too. Long before this study, I had been complaining to my husband about one of Ellen’s favorite cartoons, “Sofia the First.” I can’t stand Sofia or really her entire royal family. They are all horrible role models, for boys and girls (and sorcerers) alike. The two young female role models are, of course, the titular character, Sofia, and her stepsister, Amber. Sofia is oh-so-sweet and never does anything wrong, always thinking of others’ feelings first. You would think this little lady “who became a princess overnight” would be an excellent role model for any little girl. But Sofia is so sweet, she often ends up being a doormat and as such, she plays the victim, who inevitably takes on my most hated personality trait of all, the martyr. Amber, on the other hand, is a selfish, vain, entitled princess who only cares about advancing her own interests, which she does with great skill. Though she was clearly created as an example of who not to be, if I wanted my daughter to be the next CEO of Apple, I’d have to be on Team Amber over the perfect, yet insufferable martyr that is Sofia. And, really, neither option is all that great. CEO Amber would be excoriated by the media for being a bitch or sleeping her way to the top (Because that’s how women make it there, right? The stereotype says so!), while poor, selfless Sofia would be down in the mailroom complaining to anyone who would listen about how she could have been CEO but she just wasn’t willing to do all the nasty things it required to 14 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 get her there. But she’s not bitter. She’s happy for Amber. (Uh-huh. Enjoy your time up on the cross, Sofia.) Don’t think the men in this series are treated any better, though. Little brother James, the bumbling sorcerer Cedric and King Roland aren’t exactly portrayed as geniuses. Really, the only character who comes off looking good is Queen Miranda. And her greatest accomplishment was marrying an idiot king and moving herself and her daughter from the lowly village to the castle. Well played, Miranda. I don’t want my daughter to be like any of these Disney chicks. Can’t someone write a female character who isn’t a doormat or just marries well? One who is strong, smart, confident and assertive but not a little monster? Though I don’t care much for Sofia, I really don’t know how much influence this type of thing has on girls anyway. I watched “The Smurfs” constantly when I was little, where the only female character was Smurfette. Smurfette was not even considered a real Smurf because real Smurfs can’t be female. She was created by the evil Gargamel so she would cause trouble within the all-male Smurf village. But apparently the original Smurfette wasn’t attractive enough to cause the disruption Gargamel had hoped for. It wasn’t until Papa Smurf cast a spell on her to make her a real Smurf that the boys in Smurf Village got interested. Apparently becoming a real Smurf entails getting long blonde hair, a frilly dress, high heels and a higher voice. She was always portrayed as the damsel in distress, who was often kidnapped and prone to histrionics. But no matter, they all still loved her. And she loved them back equally, except for the nerdy Smurf, Brainy, who she said talked too much. Talk about stereotypes, gender and nerd bias! But I’m pretty sure watching this show didn’t skew my ideas on men and women in our society. I have never lived in a village full of little blue men, nor have I been kidnapped. Yet. No comment on the histrionics. Who knows what it is that makes men and women think the way we do. Maybe some of it is innate. Maybe some of it is learned. Probably a little bit of both. Researchers in the study had no concrete answers. But whatever the case, this problem has not escaped large companies, which have a harder time recruiting women into male-dominated fields such as engineering and scientific research. GE recently launched an ad campaign about Millie Dresselhaus, the first female to win the National Medal of Science. In the campaign Millie is treated like a celebrity and even gets a Barbie-like doll of her own that all of the little girls want. Ellen happened to be watching TV with me one day when this ad came on. I pointed out how smart Millie was and how cool it was that she was a scientist. Finally, what a great teaching moment for little girls, I thought! When it came to the doll part, I asked her if she would want a Millie doll. She crinkled up her face and looked at me like I was crazy and said, “Ewwww, no, it’s so old and ugly.” I give up. Let’s just watch Sofia.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Christian right still alive in politics BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I f there’s one lesson from the Alabama U.S. Senate race that we seem to have forgotten over the past decade, it’s that the church can play a role in politics. Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s political revival is the undeniable proof of that. Otherwise, how can it be explained that Moore, who has seemingly been dining off his Ten Commandments fame for the last two decades, could go to toe-to-toe with a well-funded candidate like Luther Strange? People are not flocking to Moore because of his ideas on fiscal policy or national defense. It’s more likely they see something appealing in someone who defies the political taboos of criticizing same-sex marriage or bans on prayer in public schools. In Alabama, at least, a candidate’s faith is still a factor. Beyond Alabama, it is still important. Two of the last three Iowa caucus winners on the Republican side, Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum, ran for president with an emphasis on their faith. In recent election cycles, we haven’t talked about it as much. echelons of GOP politics are not unified. Trump represents the nationalist populist streak in the party — immigration, trade, taxes, some culture. (Merry Christmas, anyone?) House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have a more Washington, D.C.-centric view of what the identity of the Republican Party should be. Throughout the country, you have governors’ mansions and statehouses controlled by the GOP, all for different reasons. What could ultimately decide what the Republican Party represents is the Christian right. Those evangelicals who attend church every Sunday — although not as numerous as they once were — could cast the tie-breaking vote and determine whether the GOP is to be the party of pro-American populism or the party of limited government, fiscal responsibility and so forth. It’s not clear if the Roy Moore phenomenon would work anywhere other than Alabama. He certainly has a lot of things going for him, such as name identification and being the anti-establishment candidate. What if a more polished version of Moore were to emerge that would go to the mat for the church or Christian displays? Every so often, some loner will file a complaint or a lawsuit claiming to be a member of an atheist group or satanic cult, decrying the nativity scene on the grounds of city hall. Rather than fight it, the local government usually caves to avoid an . expensive legal fight or a public relations nightmare. What if a politician ran on saying, “No, you’re not going to exploit our religious traditions, like Christmas decorations or a prayer before public meetings, for your attention-whoring endeavor without a fight”? For the sake of this discussion, this isn’t about being right or wrong in taking on the fight of religious symbols in the public square. Instead, it is just how favorably this struggle might be viewed by those who go vote. Not backing down from the fight, which seems to be the exception more and more these days, would probably win elections on the local level and could prove successful on a statewide or national level. Think of the Trump game plan during the campaign. He won on one that claimed to represent the forgotten man. Lately, those forgotten men and women seem to be the ones that regularly attend church. Some of that has to do with the state of our culture – one that seems too eager to denounce organized religion whenever possible. That has caused politicians to be reluctant to run a faithbased campaign. With all the anti-elitist sentiment in the air right now, especially as that elitist establishment seems to either to go through the motions on the issue of faith or reject it outright, we could be on the verge of a comeback of religion playing a role in politics. That might not be a bad thing. IF THERE’S ONE LESSON FROM THE ALABAMA U.S. SENATE RACE THAT WE SEEM TO HAVE FORGOTTEN OVER THE PAST DECADE, IT’S THAT THE CHURCH CAN PLAY A ROLE IN POLITICS In this past presidential election, Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin used it as a sort of “gotcha” question with Donald Trump in asking him his favorite Bible verse. Trump refused to answer. A few months later, he went Old Testament and referenced the passage about an “eye for an eye” from Exodus 21-24 when asked a similar question. It has been nine years since religion was the center focus on the main stage in American politics. That came at Saddleback Church’s Civil Forum on the Presidency hosted by Rick Warren in 2008. The 2012 event was canceled because neither then-President Barack Obama nor GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney were going to attend. After Obama was elected, those on the organized-religion side of social issues — pro-choice, sanctity of marriage, etc. — were deemed less consequential because they were likely to vote Republican no matter what and they were a shrinking slice of the electorate. It’s true. The Christian right is not the powerful voting bloc it once was. We probably will not see a religious figure like Pat Robertson, as he was in the 1988 Republican presidential primary, be a legitimate candidate for president. However, the Christian right can sway elections. The Republican Party is currently in the middle of a civil war. Sure, it holds the White House and Congress. But those at the upper A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL 210,000-square-foot MRO facility. The Foley site assembles nacelles for integration with the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engine for a number of aircraft platforms, including the Airbus A320neo, Bombardier C Series, Mitsubishi Regional Jet and Embraer E-Jet E2. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit its website or follow on Twitter. Atlanta worked for the sellers. • ERJO Properties LLC has bought an eight-unit multifamily property located on Windmere Place in Fairhope for $799,999. Kennedy Striplin, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the seller. • Divine Designs hair salon is leasing 1,200 square feet of space in Vigouroux Shopping Center at 9948 Airport Blvd. in Mobile, with plans to open this fall. Angie McArthur, broker associate with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. • According to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, the old Radio Shack property at 4419 Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner has been leased by a Moe’s Southwest Grill franchise. The property is undergoing renovation, with plans to open its doors toward the end of this year. • The Dauphin Island Property Owners Association is seeking proposals from parties interested in leasing the Isle Dauphine Clubhouse building, located at 100 Orleans Drive, Suite B, on Dauphin Island. The property is available for lease as a restaurant beginning May 1, 2018. The Isle Dauphine Clubhouse building is located at the Isle Dauphine Golf Club, which is situated on the Gulf of Mexico. The property to be leased consists of three floors, all with a Southern view of the beach. There is a commercial kitchen on the second floor. Proposals should be submitted to the Dauphin Island Property Owners Association via email to board@dipoa.org. Submission deadline is Nov. 1. Commercial real estate moves Crabtree tapped to lead Exchange 202 UTC Aerospace Systems opens new Foley campus BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM U TC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), recently announced the opening of a new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing and nacelle (the outer casing of an aircraft engine) assembly facility at its Foley campus. The company expects to add up to 260 new jobs at the site, reportedly increasing its lower Alabama workforce to more than 1,000 employees. The campus is part of UTC Aerospace Systems’ Aerostructures business unit, which maintains a global footprint of nacelle design, original equipment manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul sites. “Our expansion in Foley would not be possible without the strong support we’ve received from the state, the county and the city, and we’re proud to continue to work together to create jobs in Alabama,” said Marc Duvall, president of the Aerostructures unit. “Foley has always been a standout location. We look forward to better serving our customers through the addition of these new advanced manufacturing features.” Expected to be fully operational by year’s end, the new building will feature a range of manufacturing technology, including automated material movement to index large nacelle component platforms down the assembly line, an overhead rail system with vacuum lifts and an automated painting system. The new building is also LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified by the U.S. Green Building Council and features a sanitation system that incorporates rainwater collection. As the third manufacturing building on the Foley campus, it will serve as a complement to the site’s existing 230,000-square-foot original equipment plant and • Local investors purchased a 16,800-square-foot class A office building located at 51 and 59 at the northwest corner of St. Francis and St. Joseph streets for $1.75 million. The Taylor Martino law firm will lease the rear upstairs portion of the property, according to Allan Cameron of NAI Mobile and Justin Toomey of Stirling Properties, who represented the sellers. Approximately 8,500 square feet on the ground floor also remain available for lease, according to Richard Inge and Steven McMahon, who worked for the buyers. • Pratt Thomas with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. recently reported Orthopedic Quick Care owner Thomas R. Dempsey is relocating his office to 100 University Blvd. S. in Mobile, adjacent to Old Shell Road. Allen Garstecki with JLL represented the tenant and Thomas worked for the landlord. • Area speculators picked up a 6,000-square-foot warehouse building located on 1.96 acres of property at 3309 Old Shell Road for $650,000. The site is currently occupied by D-1 Sports, per Jay Roberds of NAI Mobile, who represented the buyers in the transaction. Kris Cooper of JLL in 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 Kyle Crabtree, formerly with Slingshot LLC, has become the chief momentum officer of the Exchange 202, taking over day-to-day operational duties from Todd Greer, former chief catalyst. Additionally, Mobile-based Slingshot plans to relocate its national headquarters into the space, which will add 27 new members. Crabtree holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Troy University. He spent the last four years responsible for recruiting at Slingshot. Eventually he was promoted to director of employee engagement, developing training curriculum for the company and overseeing staffing responsibilities across the southeastern region. “Todd first asked me to consider the role of leading in his footsteps in June. I am now officially at the Exchange full time,” Crabtree said. “The next few months we will have a strong focus on creating added value to our members.” According to investor John Peebles with NAI Mobile, he and partner Allan Cameron started contemplating the value of coworking spaces about three years ago. “We saw that it was exploding into major markets and were fortunate to find Todd Greer, a bright young academic who had just moved to town and had a serious interest in the concept,” Peebles said. “This was an attractive use of real estate to us,” he continued. “Just having all of these creative people sharing one space, rubbing up against each other, if you will, generating sparks that could light up a tide of new small businesses. That is an exciting thing to watch.”

CUISINE | THE DISH Football gumbo, luck of the Creole BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET H ot weather be damned, football is here and there is no way we can’t cook gumbo. Yes, I love it in the cold, grey days of January. I order it in restaurants all summer long because someone else is cooking it. I love it with turkey, seafood, duck, chicken and sausage, dark roux, light and caramel colors with just about any kind of white rice. Just don’t give me too much of that rice. I want it runny. Both sides of the bay embrace this soup that eats like a meal. The greater Mobile metropolitan area can certainly brag that we live in a gumbo town. My two favorite restaurant gumbos can be found at Market by the Bay in Daphne and downtown Mobile’s Royal Scam. From Eugene Walter’s recipe to a Commander’s Palace knockoff, the people of this city know what they like but will always maintain the title of world’s greatest gumbo belongs to either a family member or themselves. I don’t claim that. If I ever stumble upon the world’s greatest gumbo in my kitchen, it will only happen once. I monkey around with every pot so much that I never get anything set in stone. Even on the off chance I’ll create something spectacular, I keep no records. The next batch could be better. Or it could be worse. To me cooking gumbo is a bit of a sport. It’s an incredibly fun thing to make. The only drawback is the intense heat that comes along with constant stirring. Yes, I know. “Andy, why don’t you make your roux in the oven in a cast iron skillet? Why not in the microwave? You could certainly ease the pain of burnt knuckles wrapped around well-worn wooden spoons.” WORD OF MOUTH Saisho no longer serving In an awful turn of events, downtown favorite Saisho has closed its doors. The gastropub first came on the scene two years ago with exceptional food often described as Asian fusion, with an emphasis on small plates and a nice wine list. I last visited Saisho during Mobile Restaurant Week and it still seemed to be firing on all cylinders. Owned by chef extraordinaire Chakli Diggs, the food was always top notch, from the appetizers to the desserts. I’ve had quite a few stellar experiences in that building. So the question is whether Mobile wasn’t ready for such a place or is unable to support as many higher-end restaurants as we now have. Let’s hope we have a lot of support still To be honest, I have tried these techniques. You can hone these skills and make just about anything work. I tend to brown the roux in the pot with the rest of the ingredients. It’s not because I am stubborn or old fashioned (I am often both of these things but not in this case), but rather I am a fan of John Besh. The man covers a lot of ground with his gumbo recipes. I’ve watched him cook a pot of seafood gumbo in about 25 minutes and it was fantastic. From his lightest to his darkest roux, he cooks it pretty much wide open, usually with canola oil as his fat. This is part of the fun, although it keeps the AC running without a break. That’s why I love doing this after the snakes disappear. Back to my original thought: Football season has commenced and it’s too hot to cook gumbo, but we still have to do it. Why, you may ask? It’s only because it brings good luck to your team. Everyone knows that. Gumbo is the reason the New Orleans Saints have won 11 out of the last 12 Super Bowls. Its absence is undoubtedly the reason my Laurel Tornadoes lost their season opener and Little Brown Jug title to the Hattiesburg Tigers. Heartbreaking to know that a simple pot of gumbo could have altered that last play of the game and the jug would be ours! This week I am taking no chances. College starts and the stakes are high. I’m kicking off this season with a giant pot of chicken and sausage gumbo in hopes that my favorite teams (let’s not get political here) show us their peak performances. My boys agree, this is how you start a football season. Here is my loose recipe. There’s some eyeballing it here and there but I’ll get you close. left in us. We are still very fortunate to have NoJa, Diggs’ flagship restaurant. After all the work they did to renovate the building for Saisho, it is now available for functions for catering events. It could even be a turnkey spot to keep a great location up and running. For more information and availability, contact Chakli Diggs at 251-433-0377. Southern National still in the works We haven’t heard much from Southern National lately, but it seems they are still working feverishly to get the building into top shape. That’s good news for Dauphin Street in the wake of Saisho closing. It’s a short walk from where Reggie Washington, Duane Nutter and Tiffanie Barriere, for- ¾ cup canola oil ¾ cup rice flour (or all-purpose flour) 1 large onion 1 bell pepper 2 stalks celery with leaves 1 pound smoked sausage (buy local or regional) 8-10 chicken thighs, cooked and shredded 14-ounce can of stewed tomatoes 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 quarts chicken stock or water 3 bay leaves 1½ cups okra Salt, pepper, Creole seasoning to taste Hot sauce Cooked white rice Get out the heavy pot and make certain all of this will fit. You need to prep everything rather than cut as you go. The onions, peppers and celery (trinity) should be chopped evenly but keep them separate. If you have store-bought trinity you will live; I just like to cook the onions a little longer than the other two. Sometimes I use fresh cloves of garlic, other times I get it from a jar. Crank up the heat on that heavy pot. High temps for the oil will get the rice flour brown in a jiffy. You have to stir constantly. I usually start with a whisk and graduate to a wooden spoon. It could take 15 minutes or more to reach the brown color you desire. Add the onions as soon as it does and bring the heat down to medium. Once the onions soften add the sliced smoked sausage, bell peppers and celery, and cook for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to stir after you season with salt, pepper and Creole spices. A minute later add the tomatoes, followed by the stock and bay leaves. Raise the heat back to high and return to a boil. At this point add the shredded chicken (I hope it was well-seasoned) and reduce the heat to a simmer. After an hour add the okra and simmer for another 45 minutes to an hour. Allow your guests to choose their amount of rice and always have many different hot sauces on hand. May this bring your team luck. If they are playing my team, I hope it brings them bad luck. The pro season is coming up so I’ll be doing a gigantic pot of expensive seafood gumbo to ensure another Saints victory. Make it ahead, put it in a crock pot, freeze it, but do whatever you’ve got to do to win. Just remember if your boys lose at least you have a pot of delicious gumbo to enjoy. merly of One Flew South, plan to open their global-style restaurant. Chef Nutter is a great talent who grew up in Seattle and has Louisiana roots. Make no mistake, he cooks Southern food but borrows from other parts of the world. Restaurateur Washington is from Mobile and beverage director Barriere rounds out this dream team to brighten our downtown scene. I met the three of them at a wine dinner at Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina and can vouch for their talent. I’m hoping they open sooner rather than later. I’m starving, Duane! Two West Mobile restaurants volley A recent visit to the deepest depths of West Mobile past Snow Road gave me a chuckle. During my eastbound return to my safe haven of midtown, I noticed to my right the Chick-fil-A sign on Airport Boulevard read, “Hey Moe’s, any way we can get a look at that white BBQ sauce recipe?” A few seconds later, on my left the Moe’s Original BBQ near the corner of University had responded with its sign reading, “Shyeah. We will send it over when pigs fly.” This begs the question: Could we see collaboration between THE fried chicken sandwich and our most successful area barbecue joint? I would love a spicy Chick-fil-A with Alabama white sauce, extra pickles, a large lemonade and a side of pork rinds and pimiento cheese. Let’s not fight. Get it together, gang. Make history. Recycle! A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESOR Craft brew pioneer Dogfish Head comes to Alabama BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR (@_BEERPROFESSOR) A s much of my misspent youth was on the Delaware shore, I was excited to see the First State’s favorite beer finally available in our area. When Dogfish Head Craft Brewery opened in Rehoboth Beach in 1995, it was the smallest brewery in the nation (in the second-smallest state), according to founder Sam Calagione, who was recently in Mobile to promote the launch of his beers in Alabama. From its humble beginnings, Dogfish Head (the name of a peninsula in Maine) has become one of the country’s most successful and creative craft breweries, and Calagione has become a celebrity in the beer world. He was recognized as the Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional in 2017 by the James Beard Foundation — often referred to as the “Oscars for food” — and is the author of three books, including his most recent, “Project Extreme Brewing.” Dogfish Head first came to the Mobile area in March, and Calagione visited recently to meet with those in the bar, restaurant and retail industries to get their feedback to how his beers have been received at an event hosted by Gulf Distributing Holdings, which is the provider of Dogfish Head beers throughout Alabama. Gulf Distributing’s Amy Baldwin said Calagione chose to move into the Alabama market at this time because of the growth of the craft beer movement here. Dogfish Head offers a wide variety of beer styles — some year-round, some seasonal, some occasional — but the heart of its offerings are a broad selection of different types of IPAs, including some that are very strong, and others with uncommon tastes. The Burton Baton oak-aged IPA has a really rich flavor and is surprising at 10 percent ABV, as it doesn’t taste that strong. The Indian Brown Dark IPA, on the other hand, is like a mix between a stout and a pale ale, with a nice malt finish. The 60 Minute IPA, a very nice session beer, is Dogfish’s best seller. It is a smooth and light IPA, with a nice head and good color. The stronger 90 Minute IPA, at 9 percent ABV, has been hailed by Esquire magazine as “perhaps the best IPA in America.” It is excellent, and available in the Mobile area. Dogfish’s 120 Minute IPA, clocking in at a shocking 18 percent ABV, is a triple (quadruple??) IPA that is one of the strongest beers produced. I’ve not had a chance to try one yet, and don’t know if I’ll remember it if I do! While it has now become expected, even passé, for craft brewers to put all kinds of unusual and often exotic ingredients in their brews (not always with positive results), Dogfish Head and Calagione have long been at the forefront of experimental brewing, going back to the early days of the original brewpub in the 1990s. The brewery’s slogan, “Off-Centered Ales for Off-Centered People,” is manifested in the wide variety of unexpected flavors Calagione puts in his beer, usually to fantastic effect. Two of Dogfish’s more distinctive beers I’ve tried are IPAs that, in many ways, don’t even taste like IPAs — the 20 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Gulf Dist. Dogfish Head founder and CEO Sam Calagione recently appeared at a kickoff party for his unique brand of brew hosted at The Steeple in downtown Mobile. Flesh & Blood and the Lupu-Luau. Neither is very hoppy, and both have fruit flavors — orange in the Flesh & Blood and coconut in the Lupu-Luau — that create light, smooth finishes. Even if you don’t like IPAs, you may enjoy these. Another unique offering from Dogfish Head is the SeaQuench Ale, one of its newest and most atypical brews. Touted as a session sour, it tastes more like a limeade than a beer, but it somehow works very well — perfect after a long run, yard work or just another hot day on the Gulf Coast. It has also been very successful — Calagione said he’s never had a new style sell as fast as SeaQuench Ale has since its introduction in 2016. So grab a Dogfish Head, and experience a bit of that Dewey Beach lifestyle here in Lower Alabama.

COVER STORY Art and filmmaking in the juvenile justice system JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER F or children and teenagers in the juvenile justice system, life is not always picture-perfect. Whether from the rural outskirts of Mobile County or the urban center of Mobile, residents of the James T. Strickland Youth Center often have a shared background marked by poverty, blighted surroundings and limited opportunities. While some in the system have committed serious offenses, others are only guilty of missing too much school or being found in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s one of the troubles with the confidentiality of juvenile cases, according to Circuit Judge Edmond Naman. Though he agrees the details of juvenile cases should remain sealed to protect their privacy, Naman also believes that confidentiality can cause the public to develop a warped perception of a system that requires the community’s support to function properly and help children in need. “[People] see the sensational things that come on the news about the kids who’ve hurt somebody or killed somebody, and they lump all the children having trouble into that group,” Naman said. “Yes, there are individuals in the community who will hurt you, and we have to be able to deal with those kids, but the vast majority of our children just don’t have some of the things they need to be successful, and that’s what we’re trying to give them.” With limited funding, Strickland has endeavored to meet those needs by offering targeted programs through partnerships with local organizations and community members who share the vision of helping troubled children, as opposed to locking them up with no direction. From Suit Up, which teaches soft skills such as résumé building, interviewing and dressing professionally, to Grow Up, a community garden maintained by the residents at Strickland, programs that keep juveniles moving in a positive direction during their time in the system have become a vital part of what the youth center does. Most recently, a partnership of the Mobile Arts Council, the Alabama Contemporary Art Center and the Mobile County Commission helped launch two unique creative arts programs. Brush Up has given young people the skills and tools needed to beautify their own communities through visual arts, while Speak Up has created a rare platform for teenagers in the juvenile justice system to tell their own stories though a documentary they help film, direct and narrate. Photographer Devin Ford, who serves as vice president of the Mobile Arts Council’s board of directors, led the Speak Up program, and recently told Lagniappe the council plans to keep using public art and arts education programs to make positive impacts throughout Mobile. “I believe in the power of public art to drive economic development and social change within a community,” Ford said. “When you look at areas, specifically those that have high crime rates and blight, if we can benefit those areas working with community organizations that are already there, I think we could see a drastic change in the unity of our community but also in the progress of our community.” Brush Up While there have been art programs at Strickland before, none have been quite as community-focused as Brush Up. Instead of individual paintings that likely wouldn’t be seen by anyone but the artists and their families, the goal is to use art created by children in the juvenile justice system to improve the underserved areas many of them were raised in. Local artist Riley Brenes, who also works as a detention officer at Strickland, led the first class last month, which included 15 young men and women ranging from ages 13 to 18, each currently on probation in the juvenile system. The group spent several days working on murals that will eventually be installed at locations on Michigan Avenue and Costarides Street in Mobile — areas Brenes said are often overlooked in an arts community that tends to focus on downtown and more tourist-friendly sections of Mobile. “I’ve got a long track record of doing things in downtown, but downtown is Broad Street to Water Street, and Mobile is so vast,” he added. “She’s a sprawling county, and there are many areas where there is nothing — no crepe myrtles, no oak trees, no flowers … nothing.” Brenes said the program’s current goal is to put up 25 murals by October 2018 at various locations throughout Mobile County. However, he said, the program is about more than improving the city’s aesthetics — it’s also about improving the lives of children through the arts. “To me, Brush Up kind of illustrates what we try to do at Strickland,” Brenes said. “These blighted buildings are similar to those kids in that they’ve been neglected, ignored and condemned in a sense. Yet, we’re bringing new life to them.” Despite being the first iteration, Riley said turnout for the program has been one of the highest for any offered at Strickland. While participation is voluntary, it also fulfills a juvenile’s court-ordered community service. What’s more, with arts education becoming less prevalent in many public schools, Detention Officer Andrew Blount said he thinks the opportunity to create and showcase artwork provided an outlet of expression some children are simply never exposed to. “What I like about the art program is that it opens them 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 up to something different. I gotta say no one has probably ever introduced art to these kids at all,” Blount said. “And art can be used in so many different ways. It’s heart, there’s no outline for it.” Blount, who assisted with the art program, actually wound up being the subject matter of one of the pieces — a painting of him and his young son. The painting is intended to speak to the importance of fatherhood but also to those whose fathers aren’t part of their lives, which is the reality for many in the juvenile system — as it was for Blount growing up. Speaking of his childhood, Blount said his own father was simply “unknown.” As participants discovered during its production, only one of the 10 juveniles interviewed in the Speak Up documentary was raised in a twoparent home. “I feel like having a fatherless home impacts a lot of kids, but, some homes, you can have fathers in them and it still leaves a negative impact,” Blount said. “I was brought up under the pretense that it depends on you, not the situation that you’re in.” Aside from any changes an improved environment might hold for these young people’s communities, another long-term benefit the organizers of Brush Up are hoping will materialize is art becoming a positive outlet for some. Ford said one of the first things she noticed when she started leading her class at Strickland was that most of the students “got in trouble because they were bored.” Riley echoed the same sentiment, adding that while some may say there are plenty of activities for teenagers in Mobile, that’s not always the case for those with limited resources or those in low-income areas. “Kids will do what is available to them, and for a lot of kids in Mobile, that’s often: have sex, smoke spice and sell guns,” he said. “What if, instead, they could go to Strickland, get some plywood and a template, put up a mural, bring in before and after photos, and that counts toward their community service.” Naman said he believes the arts can be “uplifting and transformative to a child,” especially those who can otherwise be difficult to reach. He said there were some students who looked like having to attend the class was “a pain” the first day, but it wasn’t long before they were “captivated” and “having a ball.” If only for a few, he hopes that enthusiasm can continue. “It’s so important that we fill these hours with productive activities, and with the arts, not only do we fill that time, we get to bring out in them a sense of awareness to what they’re truly capable of,” he said. “I always say that a kid can walk away from trouble, if they have somewhere to walk to and someone to walk with … and they need both. That’s the solution here, and that’s probably the biggest problem — they need opportunities and someone to share that journey with.” Speak Up Designed to be filmed in tandem with the arts program, Speak Up is a first-of-its-kind program offering a rare glimpse into the lives and mindsets of children in the juvenile court system. Though their identities aren’t revealed, the documentary features children — some as young as 14 — discussing in their own words the situation in their homes, their views on Mobile and the circumstances that led them to Strickland. Teenagers interviewed faced charges ranging anywhere from truancy to carrying a pistol without a permit, and while some have only been placed on probation, others claim to have seen the inside of Strickland as many as 10 times. Regardless of race or geographic location, one similarity some of the juveniles shared was an incarcerated parent. One of them — a 15-year-old from Saraland on probation for a domestic violence charge — said his

COVER STORY mother went to prison when he was 13 years old. That’s around the time he says he started getting in trouble. “Well, my first time [at Strickland] I was scared,” he said in the documentary. “My grandfather had always said I would end up like my mom, and I remember getting back into my cell and thinking, ‘I’m turning out just like you said I would. Just like my mom.’” Though she was raised by her mother, a 14-year-old described her biological father as “the biggest drug dealer, like, around,” and told her interviewers he was repeatedly “locked up” when she was a child. She was expelled from her middle school and put on probation after a fight when she was in the seventh grade, and while she claimed being “spoiled” likely contributed to the fights she used to get into, she also said, “Maybe I was angry.” “He got locked up, like, and he’d come home and promise he’d never go back. Get locked up again, and I just felt betrayed,” she said on film. “That’s the first man that broke my heart because I looked up to my dad, like a role model. I wasn’t a mama’s child — I loved my daddy.” Ford said encouraging teenagers to talk about those types of personal issues with a total stranger while being recorded wasn’t easy at first. While the group did have some meetings with a licensed therapist initially, Ford said it was taking ownership of the film and its direction that pushed some them to share more. “Once they realized, ‘this is your voice, this is your story,’ they started to get excited, because they do have something to say, they just didn’t think anyone was listening,” Ford said. “They drove the direction of the movie we’re making, from the people they wanted interviewed to the shots they wanted to include.” While the subject matter of those interviews was emotional at times, it wasn’t entirely negative, either. As the organizers suggested, a lack of things to do in Mobile was one of the most common things the children hoped to see changed. Some of those interviewed took a conciliatory tone when discussing their criminal charges, though others took issue with charges such as missing school or fighting being enough to get them in trouble with the juvenile system. Each also discussed his or her personal motivations and plans for the future, which for some included becoming a therapist or joining the military. The goals for some of the younger children were simpler: staying out of trouble and taking stress off of their families. Setting a better example was another big motivation, especially for those teenagers who said their younger siblings were already starting to find their own trouble. “My mom was … I didn’t like the way my mom reacted [when I was sent to Strickland]. She was really upset and she thought that I was going to be in here for a while because of my charges,” a 16-year-old from Toulminville said. “It showed me not to come back because I don’t like the way that she felt. Me being locked up had her locked up, too.” Exhibition and screening One of the most unique things about both of these programs is that the young people who participated will get the chance to showcase their work at this month’s LoDa Artwalk on Friday, Sept. 8, in downtown Mobile. According to Brenes, the murals created by the Brush Up class will be on display at the Mobile Arts Council that evening and for an extended period in September. The film created by and starring the voices of children in the Speak Up program will be shown the same evening in Cathedral Square and in the Mobile Arts Council building. Like any good artists, the children will also be on hand to present their work to the world. “I really wanted to let the kids get the feeling of an art exhibition, because there’s something exhilarating about people seeing your work and talking about it,” Ford said. “It really does feel good, and I think a lot of them have never felt anything like that before.” If the city of Mobile is having a “renaissance,” Naman said, it’s because of the artists who live here — the kind of people he believes have the capacity to understand the “struggles” faced by some of the children and families involved in the juvenile justice system. Naman has championed community involvement in the youth programs offered at Strickland in a number of capacities, such as the volunteer NEST Program, which stands for Nurture children, Equip parents, Strengthen families and Transform communities. Naman said Artwalk offered not only a perfect venue for the children in the Brush Up and Speak Up programs to show off their work, but also for Strickland to show what children there are capable of. “This place sits in a valley and so many times — too many times — no light gets out,” Naman said. “One of the things we have needed to do is bring the community in and let them see where we’re failing, where we’re succeeding and let them be a part of the process, because this is our community — and our success or failure is going to directly affect everyone in this community at some point or another.” A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ARTS BOOK REVIEW the June 19 publication of “The Force” — 20th Century Fox gave him a sevenfigure deal for the film rights, a film Ridley Scott will produce and may direct. Fox and Scott already have “The Cartel” in pre-production. Winslow builds up friction by showing how Malone crossed the line incrementally over the years: shaking down criminals, accepting favors, taking cuts, administering vigilante justice on his own and as favors, and acting as became a high-priced street drug. Meanwhile, the Mexican go-between for criminal defense attorneys and venal ADAs. What put him in the Sinaloa Cartel made an executive decision to undercut U.S. incinerator, though, was the biggest heroin bust in the city’s history, which would pharmaceutical companies by increasing production, thus have been twice as large had he and his partners not taken half the cash and prodlowering prices, of an easier-made form of heroin more uct; this and the fact that Malone executed the drug kingpin as a vendetta for his potent than opioids. gang’s murdering a snitch’s wife and kids. Addicted white Americans, finding this black-tar heroin Malone is painfully aware he is corrupt. He is wracked with guilt over leaving cheaper and stronger than Lortab, Norco, Vicodin, Oxycontin his wife and three kids in Staten Island, while feeling like how he’s the worst and the like, began shooting up, overdosing and, many times, thing in the world for his beautiful black girlfriend, given her addiction to heroin. dying. “Malone literally saw it happening. He and his team And yet, he simply cannot stop; it’s not just his greed but his arrogance: “You busted more bridge-and-tunnel junkies, suburban housewives need the money, the cash flow,” he tells himself, “but it’s more than that, admit and upper Eastside madonnas than they could count.” it. You love the game. The thrill, the taking off the bad guys, even the danger, the Winslow provides a closer look at the dark culture of idea that you might get caught.” To cope with the stress of the job and his internal the NYPD, such as the hatred and respect cops have for top moral turmoil, Malone partakes of dexedrine, booze, hash and veneries. criminal defense attorneys, the practice of “testilying” for the The feds have him and his only way out is informing on those higher up in the “greater good,” how jails function as de facto hospitals and chain. Malone also faces betraying his partners, something he swore he’d never detox centers, and cops’ relationship with reporters: “You do — that is, until the feds told him if he didn’t they would put his wife in jail, trust a reporter like you trust a dog. You got a bone in your take away his house and leave his kids without parents or a home. hand, you’re feeding him, you’re good. Your hand is empty, The pressure on Malone ignites as he finds himself attacked from all sides: his don’t turn your back. You either feed the media or it eats by-the-book captain, internal affairs, federal investigators, the U.S. Attorney, the you.” As for “suits who love their numbers,” Malone calls Harlem gangs, his partners who suspect he might be betraying them, the mob (for them a “new management breed of cops” like “the sabermetwhich he does favors), other cops who think he is a rat, the police commissioner rics baseball people [who] believe the numbers say it all, and and a mayor’s office afraid he knows too much, not to mention Malone’s own when the numbers don’t say what they want them to, they personal demons. massage them like Koreans on Eighth Avenue until they get Ultimately, the novel is an indictment of a bedlam system rife with corruption, a happy ending.” graft and favors for the penthouse set, giving color to the phrase, “the fish always In Malone, Winslow has created a multifaceted antistinks from the head downwards.” hero you will care about as a “father loves a wayward son,” In the lead-up to the oddly satisfying, cinematic denouement, Winslow ratchets and who, toward the denouement, you might find yourself up the racial tension as Malone faces a defining choice that could touch off “the fire pulling for as the noble savage in a system permeated by this time”: whether he is still a real cop who will act as protector of the residents corruption and duplicity. This sweeping Shakespearean of Manhattan North, or a former cop who chooses to avoid penance for his crimes tragedy of character and moral order tracks the downward because he’s made a deal with the powers that be to help hide a high crime. spiral of a talented and decorated police detective who goes Winslow takes the reader into a concrete world of gangs and guns, the darkbad “step by step.” It’s a tale played out down the dark alleys ness of NYPD culture and a racially combustible city set to ignite. Told to the of Manhattan North among warring clans ruled by corrupt rhythmic beat of the NYC cop vernacular, this epic boils with vicious battles, kings, fighting over turf, fortunes and modern-day artillery, blood-soaked hands holding dying cops and double-crosses by rat bastards to as all of New York City is torqued into a racial tinderbox brew up an atmosphere in which, as in Macbeth’s Scotland, “foul is fair and fair while awaiting a grand jury’s ruling on a white cop killing an is foul.” unarmed black kid. In short, “The Force” is an instant classic. If you’ve not heard of Don Winslow, you will soon. He writes highly suspenseful and realistic crime fiction, his “The Force” novels so timely they are nearly prescient. Winslow is the Don WInslow best-selling author of “The Cartel,” a 2015 epic about narco William Morrow, 2017 warfare in Mexico. Last September — nine months prior to Winslow’s ‘The Force’ an instant crime classic BY W. PERRY HALL/CONTRIBUTING WRITER H e who “fights monsters,” Nietzsche warned, “should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.” As Don Winslow’s novel “The Force” opens, NYPD Detective Sergeant Denny Malone is being held in a federal lockup, accused of being a “dirty cop,” one who gazed so long into the abyss that it now gazes back into him. Malone is the de facto leader of NYPD’s most elite crime-fighting unit, the Manhattan North Special Task Force, whose mission is to rid Washington Heights and the more gentrified Harlem of drugs and guns. Dubbed “king of Manhattan North,” Malone wears the crown proudly. Somewhere on the path from his beginning as a young beat cop from Staten Island — son of a hero Irish cop — Malone lost perspective, became greedy and self-serving, and forgot what it means to be a guardian of his community. The novel brings readers up to Malone’s current incarceration via flashbacks into his career, routine, snitches, the brotherhood of partners and his moral fall from grace. Though one might complain that the background is overlong, I found it fascinating. Winslow spent years researching the NYPD culture and interviewing street cops, veteran detectives and high-ranking police bureaucrats for this novel, which he has suffused with tales he gathered from the home and street lives of New York’s finest. He dedicates the book to law enforcement employees murdered in the line of duty over the time he was writing “The Force” — and the list covers nearly three pages. Winslow describes the “love-hate relationship” between cops and the community: “The cops feel for the vic’s and hate the perps, but they can’t feel too much or they can’t do their jobs and they can’t hate too much or they’ll become the perps. So they develop a shell, a we-hate-everybody attitude forcefield around themselves that everyone can feel from ten feet away. You gotta have it, Malone knows, or this job kills you, physically or psychologically or both.” Malone developed an interesting take on The New York Times’ declaration of a heroin epidemic: “It’s only an epidemic, of course, because now white people are dying.” He goes on to explain how whites started getting hooked on opioids prescribed by their physicians, who stopped prescribing for fear of this very addiction. So white folks went to the open market and opioids Arts vs. crafts showdown at MMoA Eclectic month for MAC The Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.) has a trio of exhibitions to welcome the last complete month of summer, running the gamut from young ideas to new art forms to new ideas with old crafts. In the Danielle Juzan Gallery, the James T. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 Strickland Youth Center projects “Brush Up” and “Speak Up” will be featured. One program — a product of initiatives from Judge Edmond Naman, Riley Brenes and Devin Ford among other community leaders and the subject of this week’s Lagniappe cover story — opted to let Strickland youth complete public art to beautify blighted structures. The kids also tackled another project wherein they “bared their souls for film.” The graffiti art and fashion-inspired exhibit “An Infamous Tag” will occupy the Small Room. The work is the product of designers Jordan Atchison, Tony Davis and Justin Tulle. The Skinny Gallery will feature Under the Sea from the Azalea City Quilters Guild. The group made nontraditional patterns, then employed innovative techniques such as ice-dying before utilizing unique materials in tailoring their singular designs of aquatic worlds. There will be an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. during the Sept. 8 LoDa Artwalk. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance is free. For more information, call 251-432-9796 or go to mobilearts.org. Compiled by Kevin Lee. ARTSGALLERY What starts as practical creativity often moves into something beyond function. Whether it’s a quilt from Gee’s Bend, pottery by Charles Smith or furniture from Noguchi, Saarinen and Eames, at what point does craft become art? What defines fine art from other forms, and where is the role of utility? Is there a higher aim in decoration? On Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. a panel of local artists and academics will discuss these criteria and whether boundaries exist at all in a special program at the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive). Entrance is free. For more information, call Elizabet Elliott at 251-208-5200 or go to mobilemuseumofart.com.

BAND: UNDERWATER DANCE PARTY DATE: FRIDAY, SEPT. 1, 9 P.M. VENUE: THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST., WWW.THEMERRYWIDOW.NET TICKETS: $8 AT THE DOOR Photo | Liesa Cole Birmingham’s Creature Camp will headline the Underwater Dance Party at The Merry Widow Sept. 1. E ven though Mother Nature may feel differently, summer is drawing to an end. With the coming advent of fall, musical talents from Mobile and Birmingham are combining their efforts to throw an aquatic extravaganza that brings together indie and electronic music in an aesthetically stimulating “avant garde” setting. Azalea City mix-master D.J. Charles III is collaborating with Birmingham indie pop all-stars Creature Camp for the Underwater Dance Party. Creature Camp is also bringing KinZie from its hometown. KinZie will keep things lively with an eclectic sound reflecting everything from indie rock to shoegaze. While locals have yet to experience this event, Creature Camp keyboardist Chris Hemphill says Birmingham serves as its birthplace. Hemphill and his bandmates decided to throw a party with an underwater theme. Even though it wasn’t billed as a costume party, Hemphill says party guests showed up wearing costumes with a nautical theme. This former Mobilian hopes The Merry Widow installment of the band’s Underwater Dance Party will have the same results. “I used to go to a lot of costume parties when I lived in Mobile,” Hemphill said. “I’d always see people go all-out for shows, so I hope to see the same thing here and bring some classic elements into Mobile. I’m clearly a fan of electronic music. So we collaborated with DJ Charles III to put this party together. We’re trying to bring back the whole dance party scene and combine it with synth rock.” According to Hemphill, mixing aesthetics with music is nothing new for Creature Camp. He says the band lives by composer Richard Wagner’s concept of “Gesamtkunstwerk.” This concept dictates that a musical performance should go beyond the simple notes played onstage — the context in which the music is presented is just as important. Hemphill says “the visuals, the sounds, the atmosphere, the temperature and the smell” combine into one experience. He believes using Wagner’s ideology creates a stronger emotional connection to the music. “You have musicians that will show up and be wearing cargo pants and not really focused on the appearances,” Hemphill said. “You’re missing out in music these days if you’re not looking at the total context of how people will experience your work. It’s 26 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Avast, ye sea creatures! Come dance. more than just the notes that we play.” Before Hemphill joined the band, the group’s attention to avant garde aesthetics and synth-driven indie pop did not exist. In the early days, he said, Creature Camp’s lineup was composed of blues and indie rock enthusiasts, and the band’s sound was more guitar driven. Hemphill entered the band with a musical philosophy based on “electro-acoustic music and avant garde and minimalism.” When he brought an electronic element to this rock mix, Hemphill says, the band struggled with establishing a trademark sound. However, Creature Camp’s members were determined to create a sound that pleased its members’ diverse musical tastes. On a personal level, Hemphill found his biggest challenge was “opening the minds” of his fellow band members to the experimental and psychedelic elements of house music and EDM that he wanted to bring into their rock world. After many arduous rehearsals, Creature Camp’s sound began to take form, and its members began to appreciate one another’s influence. “After long, hard sessions and debates, eventually everybody finds their pocket and their zone,” Hemphill said. “You start finding new ways to appreciate the music. You start hearing nuances and details that highlight things like, ‘Oh, these are blues riffs being played here alongside krautrock.’” Creature Camp then decided it was time to introduce its hybridized sound to Birmingham. Hemphill says the band chose a small, local festival called “Porkside at Parkside” to showcase its music. Creature Camp realized its sound was, as Hemphill describes it, “weird.” With the sole desire of getting their music out to the locals, the band decided to play with no expectation of compensation. The hours of rehearsal, debate and experimentation paid off. As they rolled through their original material, Hemphill says, the crowd was energized by their new indie pop sound. “There was dancing, and the people who organized the festival got on stage and apologized that they weren’t paying us,” Hemphill said. “They got the crowd to help out and arranged a payment. It’s definitely the way that you want your first show to go.” These days, Creature Camp is preparing for the October release of its debut album “A Lost Experiment.” The group found the perfect guide for this musical journey in the form of producer Daniel Farris. Given his work with experimental bands such as St. Vincent and Polyphonic Spree, Farris’ studio background seemed perfect for Creature Camp’s music. Hemphill says Farris’ experience with offbeat musical styles allowed them to experiment in new aural dimensions. Overall, Hemphill says, the finished project is a mix of “tangy synth hooks” mixed with a darker lyrical theme. “It’s danceable, although it sits on this melancholy layer of the lyrics,” Hemphill said. “It’s high-energy, upbeat music but there’s a melancholy and sorrow in there too. So, there’s a little death here.” “Psychic Waves” is the public’s first taste of “A Lost Experiment.” This track is a rocking overload of synth that reflects the modern indie pop craze. However, this track has its roots firmly in the ‘80s New Wave era that has inspired many modern bands. The instrumental work on “Psychic Waves” finds its muse in the classic work of The Cure. However, the electronic elements flowing throughout the track add an almost modern psychedelic edge to the single. “With synthesizers, there’s an unlimited range of sounds and unlimited things that you can do,” Hemphill said. “People get to hear new ways that musicians can express themselves when they listen to this stuff.” Until the release of “A Lost Experiment,” the only way to fully experience Creature Camp’s sound was at its live performances. With Wagner’s concept in mind, the band’s live shows might be the best introduction to the band. The addition of a costumed crowd full of sailors, mermaids and mermen should only amplify the overall vibe of the evening. With a diverse mix of music and a potentially unique atmosphere, the Underwater Dance Party has the makings of one of the most memorable local shows of 2017.

MUSIC BRIEFS American idiot BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Green Day, Catfish & the Bottlemen Date: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. Venue: The Amphitheater at The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road (Orange Beach), www.alwharf.com Tickets: $39.50-$75.50, available through Ticketmaster Photo | Frank Maddocks | Green Day T he advent of the ‘90s brought several underground musical styles to the wider audience. Green Day used its pop punk sounds to enter the mainstream with great success. While many Green Day fans would mark the band’s sophomore effort “Kerplunk” as its breakout album, the 1994 album “Dookie” allowed this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band to enter the charts through immortal hits such as “Longview,” “Welcome to Paradise” and “Basket Case.” Currently Green Day is touring in support of its latest release, “Revolution Radio.” After its gentle acoustic intro, the band delivers an injection of those adrenalized, power chord-driven pop punk anthems they are known for. U.K. outfit Catfish and the Bottlemen will warm up the crowd with their indie rock sounds. This group features clean lyrical and instrumental work sandwiched between powerful rock hooks. Catfish and the Bottlemen will be performing cuts from their hit album “The Ride,” which has topped the charts in both the U.S. and the U.K. ‘King of the Hemispheres’ Band: All the Kimonos, Ansley Stewart Date: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: Call 433-9374 for more information Since the release of his debut album “Significant Trees,” Ferrill Gibbs has established a reputation for being one of the area’s most unique and talented singer-songwriters, both musically and conceptually. This show will give local fans a look at two of his latest projects, for which he united with bassist Ivan Ruyle and guitarist/keyboardist Brent Busby to form All the Kimonos. Their first show at Callaghan’s will celebrate the release of their debut album “King of the Hemispheres,” a companion to Gibbs’ upcoming novel, “The Secret Island of Edgar Dewitt,” which details the adventures of a displaced Alabamian who finds a portal in an abandoned cabin in Mount Lanier, Washington. This portal transports the title character to a small island in the Indian Ocean. Those familiar with Gibbs’ work won’t be disappointed. His knack for mixing visions from his mind’s eye with thoughtful arrangements once again shines. However, his current full-band context reveals more of his rock sensibilities than his previous work, with great results. Georgia’s Ansley Stewart provides the album’s background vocals. Before All the Kimonos take the stage, Stewart will provide an opening set. Road to TenSixtyFive Band: The Road to TenSixtyFive Date: Thursday, Aug. 31, 10 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6486 Tickets: Call for more info In just a few weeks, TenSixtyFive will provide another weekend of free musical entertainment in the streets of downtown Mobile. The Brickyard has been generating excitement for the festival through its “Road to TenSixtyFive” concert series. These live concerts feature Thursday regular Yellowhammer and a number of special guest artists. Many experienced Yellowhammer through its opening set at “Celebrate the City.” For those who have not witnessed the band’s Thursday sets, Yellowhammer’s Brickyard performances provide a more complete experience of the band’s sonic personality. Yellowhammer will be joined by two special guests from the Big Easy. For decades, the last name Neville has been associated with New Orleans musical excellence. Ivan Neville has used his Dumpstaphunk project to take this musical legacy into the future. Neville will use his keyboard to add a little funk to the mix. He will be joined by drummer Stanton Moore. While best known for his work with Galactic, Moore’s drums have been included in the music of Bonerama, Corrosion of Conformity and Garage A Trois. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7

FILMTHE REEL WORLD ‘Lemon,’ a feel-bad portrait of a grown man-child L BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM “ AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 emon” is a pithy, hilarious depiction of a fragile male trapped in adolescence and, while the comedy genre is chock-full of flicks that are a feel-good celebration of the lovable loser, this short, bitter film is anything but. It is often, in fact, a feel-bad portrait of a grown man adrift in Los Angeles after his 10-year relationship ends. In the hands of the always-icky comedian Brett Gelman, Isaac is a hilariously misanthropic actor and acting teacher wreaking small-scale havoc among friends, family and his unfortunate acting students as he reels from his breakup from Ramona (Judy Greer) who is blind, which explains how the relationship began in the first place. But even a blind woman can see how difficult Isaac is and, as Ramona pulls away, Isaac lashes out at his acting students. In his class, we are treated to what I found to be the most hilariously detailed moments of absurdity, mainly in the person of Michael Cera, another ludicrous man basking in his own unearned glory. With a side-parted Afro, Cera delivers an impassioned scene with fellow student Gillian Jacobs and, while both perfor- mances read as equally lame to us, Isaac praises Cera and trashes Jacobs. He begs Cera to treat us to an explanation of his acting process, and it is so gloriously idiotic. The two men enable one another in their bragging until the relationship turns sour, and it isn’t long before someone gets hit in the face with a small, pink cake. “Lemon” is an episodic slog through Isaac’s depressing life, but each misadventure has a worthwhile comic performance to keep the viewer from giving up, even when unpleasantness periodically threatens to overcome the laughs. There are more cringe-inducing touches of grossness than I need, and it undermines the assured writing and character development in service of easy potty jokes. Fortunately, Isaac attends a Passover Seder at the home of his parents, portrayed by Fred Melamed and Rhea Perlman. We get a break from the grossness of Isaac’s home, traded for many total absurdities at his parents’, including an extended singalong of “Lotsa Latkes” and a bizarre sister-in-law. This gathering exemplifies the concept that “all unhappy families are unhappy in their own way.” There are so many different kinds of people in this film that are really specifically written if you get past their allover “quirkiness.” On an excruciating photo shoot, Isaac meets and attempts to woo a friendly, incredibly tolerant woman of color (portrayed by Nia Long) who inexplicably goes on a few dates with him. MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Power 88 wants to increase P BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ower 88 recently received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to increase both its wattage and its tower height. Now they’re hoping listeners can make that dream a reality. Wilbur Goforth, owner of Goforth Media, which operates Power 88, says the station wants to increase from its current 33,000 watts to 100,000 watts, which would greatly increase the reach of this Christian station. Goforth has also been approved to raise the height of the station’s tower, to improve signal strength and add more coverage to the Pensacola, Pace and Milton, Florida, communities. “If a radio station wants to reach more people, there are two ways to make this happen: more power and a higher broadcast tower. By doing these two things, a station will greatly expand their coverage. Also the sound quality will improve and most importantly: thousands more people are reached with the Ultimate Power of the Love of God,” Goforth wrote in a press release. But the improvements will not be without cost, and Goforth says it’s expected $100,000 will need to be raised. For that he’s turning to the station’s listeners. “Fundraising is low-key on the air. We don’t want it to cut our music flow down while we are raising money for the power increase. We are talking about it about one minute per hour on the air. We are using a mail-out newsletter to about 3,000 and we have an email list we are using of about 7,000,” Goforth said. He hopes to raise the money and have the improvements made by the beginning of the year. The station’s studios and office will stay in Spanish Fort and the transmitter and tower will be on Highway 31 near the Eastern Shore Center. Goforth says the station’s programming will not change as a result of the power increase. It will remain a full-time Christian music format. He hopes to see listenership expand from a current level of 57,000 to more than 100,000. Lagniappe adding online Your favorite newspaper will soon be adding to its digital offerings with several weekly newsletters that will be emailed to more than 50,000 readers. The first of these will involve News Alerts that include not just web-only stories, but breaking news. Food lovers will enjoy the “Word of Mouth” newsletter that will include not only Andy MacDonald’s reviews, recipes and restaurant news, but also weekly specials and deals from local restaurants. “Scenester” will offer a rundown of the week’s musical events, as well as interviews and news by music writer Stephen Centanni. Steve will also provide his five best bets for the weekend. And “The Hot List” will give readers a quick and easy-to-digest look at the other local events around the Port City during the coming week. Look for these newsletters coming in September. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE FOUND IN YOUR INBOX BY RUTH BLOOMFIELD MARGOLIN / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Matisse, e.g., stylistically 6 H. H. SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW watch lists. Last year, he was credited with 85 total tackles, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. The safety begins his final year at USA among the top five in three different statistical categories on the school’s all-time list. As a sophomore, Fisher started all 13 contests, with all but one of those coming at right tackle. He received an 85 percent mark for the year, including four contests with a mark above 90 percent, the highest on the squad. He returns to a line that includes Dominic Esposito and Harrison Louden. Johnson has received national preseason recognition for the second straight BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY year as he was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. Johnson, who earned second-team preseason honors at both running back and special teams, enters the 2017 campaign ranked first at South Alabama in several career categories — rushing yards per game (61.8), 100-yard rushing games (9), kickoff return average (25.32), kickoff return touchdowns (2) and all-purpose yards per game (93.6). In his first season with the program, Songy made an immediate impact as he led the Jaguars with 100 tackles, the sixth-highest season total in school history. He started all but one of South’s 13 games and was credited with seven stops behind the line of scrimmage. His best performance of the season came in USA’s bowl game as he posted a career-high 16 tackles against Air Force. Junior tight end Maaseiah Francis is on the watch list for the John Mackey Award. He played behind NFL draftee Gerald Everett, finishing with 18 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He is preseason all-conference in two publications. Jones said the quarterback competition is tight. Dallas Davis appeared in 11 games, passing for 2,706 yards and 11 touchdowns. “Right now Cole [Garvin] and Dallas are neck and neck,” Jones said. “Dallas is coming back off an injury and has looked really good the last two or three days, and Cole has had some great practices. Those two, to me, are really shining.” The final returning starters are defensive linemen Zach Befort, Chason Milner and Tyree Turner, safety Neiko Robinson and kicker Gavin Patterson. • The Jaguars kick off the season Saturday night at Ole Miss. The game, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be shown on ESPNU. The Rebels are stumbling into the season with the resignation of head coach Hugh Freeze and the potential for NCAA penalties looming. “If I were on that side of the table, I would have my kids fired up and ready to Photo | USA Athletics play,” Jones said. “I think they are going to come out swinging because they’ve gone through some tough times. They will be ready to play, I promise you.” University of South Alabama senior running back Xavier Johnson has set school records for rushing yards per The season does not get any easier, as the next opponent is Oklahoma State. game, 100-yard rushing games, kickoff return average, kickoff return touchdowns and all-purpose yards per game. The Cowboys are ranked in the Top 10 in several polls. That first home game of the year will be on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. and be carried on ESPN2. “We’ve got to run the football,” Jones said of his biggest concern going into he 2016 football campaign was one to remember The Mountaineers are followed by Troy (127 points, two the year. “I think some of our inconsistency last year was because we couldn’t run for University of South Alabama fans. The season first-place votes) and Arkansas State (122, one first-place included the first win over a Southeastern Confervote). The Jaguars are next with 98 points, while Louisiana- it. There were times when we were hot throwing it and we would light people up, and there were times we weren’t quite as hot throwing it. ence opponent, the initial victory against a nationally Lafayette rounds out the top five, posting 95 points and a “We could never go to the running game and control the clock and the game. ranked team and a second trip to a bowl game. first-place vote. However, head coach Joey Jones is only concerned with “I’m really excited about this team,” Jones said. “For the We started working on that in January; we’re going to run the football better. If the present. He enters his ninth year roaming the sidelines first time we have real depth at every position, which is very we do that we will be playing for the conference championship and if we don’t at Ladd-Peebles Stadium with perhaps his best roster. In exciting for our staff. We knew going into the season as we it’s going to be a grab bag.” • With the addition of two new outlets, USA football radio broadcasts will now the latest Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, USA was looked at our depth chart there were guys behind the No. 1s selected to finish fourth. and No. 2s who can play. It’s very exciting to know that as a reach nearly 3 million listeners. New stations within the network include WZGX “We’re looking forward to the season,” said Jones, who coach, because in [NCAA] Division I football there tends to 99.1 FM in Birmingham and Hoover plus WZZN 97.7 FM in Huntsville, Decatur and Athens. is 48-42 since starting the Jaguar football team from scratch. be some injuries from time to time; we’ve had our share of Jag football will be available locally in Baldwin County on 99.5 The Jag FM, “We feel like we have a really good team assembled, with them. It’s good to see that we have depth. That’s a reassurwhile WRKH 96.1 FM will provide coverage in Mobile, Pensacola and Gulfport. probably the most depth we’ve ever had at each position. ing thing.” “It starts with the line of scrimmage. On our offensive • The SBC coaches also announced preseason honors for Other stations returning include WBMH 106.1 FM (Jackson, Grove Hill), WFMH 95.5 FM (Hamilton, Jasper, Tupelo), WOAB 104.9 FM (Dothan, Enterprise, and defensive lines we have bigger guys who can play. The players. Senior defensive back Jeremy Reaves and junior schedule is challenging — as it always is for South Alabama offensive lineman Noah Fisher were named to the first-team Ozark), WVRV 101.5 FM (Montgomery, Prattville) and WVRV 97.5 FM (Troy). Game day coverage will begin two hours prior to kickoff with the broadcast — but we’re really excited about it and looking forward to roster, while senior running back Xavier Johnson and lineteam of J.D. Byars, Pat Greenwood, JT Crabtree and Tommy Hicks remaining the opportunities we have.” backer Darrell Songy are on the second-team list. Appalachian State collected seven of 12 first-place votes Reaves, who was all-league last year, has been named to intact another year. All broadcasts will once again be available through the iHeartRadio app as well. and is the preseason choice to win the title, with 136 points. both the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy Jags kick off highly anticipated season at Ole Miss T 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7

STYLE GARDENING Mosses: Gardening with patience BY JUDY STOUT, PH.D. / MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos | Courtesy of Judy Stout Q: I visited an acquaintance recently and enjoyed all of the uses of mosses in her backyard. This may be what I need for the failed lawn in my very shady backyard. How can I get this look? A: Mosses are an excellent substitute for grass in areas too shady for grass to grow, and require much less maintenance. The low-growth habit of mosses means no mowing and there is no need to fertilize or use other chemicals. They are visually soothing and give an impression of age and stability. Additionally, you can use mosses to enhance the character of your landscape by growing them on hardscape features such as rocks, logs, walls, containers and garden sculptures. You can also establish mosses in crevices and cracks of stepping stones and around protruding tree roots. Moss grows well in moist, but not soggy, areas around ponds, waterfalls and air conditioning drains. You can select from a diversity of textures, heights and colors — including many shades of green, white, silver, gold and even red. Mosses do not have specialized systems to carry water up the plant or distribute food throughout the plant, so they are limited to very small forms. They do not have roots but thread-like rhizoids. Therefore, they attach directly to hard surfaces or grow in shallow soil, or just about any soil. Basic requirements for mosses are shade (there are some sun-tolerant species), regular moisture, a slightly acidic soil (pH around 5.5), continued removal of competing grasses and weeds, and regular grooming to remove leaves and other debris. Mosses spread by horizontal growth, fragments and reproductive cells called spores. Movement of fragments and spores may naturally establish mosses in new, suitable areas. They may even come into your yard unaided from nearby populations. To establish mosses on soil, first take a surface sample of your dirt and determine the pH. If azaleas, camellias or blueberries grow well in your soil, it is probably OK for mosses. Beginners should stick with mosses that grow best in shade and avoid a sunny location or bright, sunny spots. They grow best under broadleaf trees such as oaks, tulip trees, tupelo and ash, but not well under conifers. Plantings can also be in the shade from shrubs or structures, so long as there is some filtered sun. It is best to start with small areas instead of large, ambitious plantings. If you plan to include hardscaping within your moss lawn or plant companion plants, establish these before planting moss. Prepare the planting area by removing any loose leaves or debris such as sticks, acorns or “worm-like” flowers shed by oak trees. Remove all grass and weeds. Moisten the soil but do not make it muddy. Although mosses can be purchased online, first try those you find elsewhere in your yard, nearby or in woodlands. Make sure the moss you select is growing naturally in conditions of light, soil and moisture like those in your yard. Harvest transplants by gently lifting small mats about hand size, careful to get rhizomes and some soil. Move immediately to your site without allowing the moss or soil to dry out. Place directly on your clean soil and press down firmly to make good contact without air spaces. To secure the mat in place on slopes, or if you experience disturbance by animals, you may want to anchor the mat with landscape/sod staples. Sprinkle with a brief misting or a gentle spray. Well-known moss expert Annie Martin recommends “wetting and walking” frequently to encourage rhizome growth! It is best to provide a few minutes of supplemental watering, twice a day when there is infrequent rain, especially during the first one to three months. Planting can be at any time of year, but is most likely to succeed in fall or late spring. An alternative, but slower, method is to break up your mats into smaller fragments and “sow” over the moistened soil surface. If moss is harvested when small upright spore cases are visible, establishment and spread may occur faster. Remember to keep moist! To plant in cracks, crevices or between stepping stones, crush up moss fragments in your hand and make a moss mud with soil from your harvest site. Press into spaces. Be sure to keep moist as these areas can dry out quickly. If you want moss covered rocks or logs, it is easier to relocate some from another similar site to your garden. If you want to cover a large area and have the financial resources, you can order sheets of moss or smaller boxes of moss by the square foot from several reputable sources. However, large areas are tough for the beginner and very expensive. Mossy vertical surfaces — walls, sculptures and container pots — are also attractive additions. If in the shade and kept moist, with patience these surfaces can become covered from nearby moss spore sources or from creeping ground mosses already in your garden. Or, selecting surfaces that are somewhat porous or cracked, you can introduce moss fragments and spores by rubbing them onto the moistened surface. This also takes patience, but you may be surprised to suddenly see small patches of moss growing. Experimenting with and growing mosses can be a lot of fun. The final, often long-awaited, outcome may be a low-maintenance, barefoot-inviting lawn, landscape or shaded refuge. UPCOMING GARDENING EVENT What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Landscape Design by Rene Thompson Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES THE BEST LABOR DAY OF 2017 VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — In honor of Labor Day, you’ll organize a union at work. While conditions and compensation are acceptable by modern standards, your collective mission will be to regularly incorporate Tequila Tuesdays. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — Stewing over the fact that Dr. Zodiac omitted your sign in last week’s Lagniappe, you’ll go on strike for Labor Day. You and a small but imposing group of fellow Libras will block all lanes of the Wallace Tunnel until you are rewarded with a late, lame joke about Beer Fest. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll go out on a limb and throw a new style of sausage on the grill this Labor Day. It won’t be the best you’ve ever had, but it won’t be the wurst either. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You’ll spend your Labor Day bitching about the injustice of income inequality and how it will likely lead to the end of this noble experiment we misleadingly call the United States of America. Come Tuesday, you’ll go right back to work, for basically nothing. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — You’ll enjoy one last Mobile Bay cruise on Labor Day before it freezes solid for the entirety of fall and winter. Come the Great Spring Thaw, you’ll dust off the sunscreen and remove the mothballs from the swimsuits and towels to welcome back the long-lost beach weather. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll lead a parade in your neighborhood on Labor Day to show mock respect and appreciation to all those losers who spend more time making their lawns look nicer than yours. You’ll mow next weekend, but leave the grass clippings in the gutter like a savage. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll dress up like Rosie the Riveter in appreciation for all the women who work hard and earn an honest wage. You’ll also note that 54 years after the Equal Wage Act, women only earn 79 cents to the dollar men earn. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll host your first and last Ye Old Fashioned Labor Day Cook-Off and Slip ’N Slide Challenge. Turns out, constructing a wet ramp over a fiery grill on a path to a kiddie pool filled with charred hot dogs is rife for legal liability. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll bake a decorative cake for a Labor Day get-together. And by bake I mean buy. And by cake I mean cupcakes. And by get-together I mean the cupcakes will get together in your mouth as you spend another holiday alone. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll wonder how long it will take before Republicans recommend an end to the observance of Labor Day. It was the concept of socialist labor unions, after all, and some blowhard surely has some statistics about the related costs of lost productivity. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll plan out how to eventually quit working completely and still live happily ever after this Labor Day. In spite of “The Man,” you’ll devise a scheme for complete self-sufficiency, right down to composting your own waste and closing your bank accounts in favor of a wampum system. LEO (7/23-8/23) — Just to get under the skin of the cook, you’ll bring a box of Morningstar Farms fake meat patties to throw on the grill along with the real thing. But the joke is on you, as all of the veggies will be primed with a thin layer of bacon grease. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7

F U T U R E S H O C K A u g u s t 3 1 , 2 0 1 7 - S e p t e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

