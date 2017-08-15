Lagniappe: August 17 - 23, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE AUGUST 17, 2017 - AUGUST 23, 2017

BAY BRIEFS The city and county squabble over unpaid rent at Government Plaza. COMMENTARY Sandy Stimpson deserves a second term as Mobile's mayor. BUSINESS Real estate moves and the Downtown Mobile Alliance's annual market report. CUISINE The 20th annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival, scheduled for Aug. 26, rings in a season of beer celebrations.

COVER Mayor Sandy Stimpson and challenger former Mayor Sam Jones discussed city finances and other issues in a debate ahead of next Tuesday's election.

ARTS From its history as a storied bordello to a Mardi Gras venue and jazz club, the Gulf City Lodge is deserving of investment. MUSIC

Apollo Hero is debuting an album including songs written by Nick Markow, who was killed in a crash involving driving under the influence in 2012. FILM "The Lost City of Z" is a richly detailed, carefully paced story that's also very beautiful and atmospheric. MEDIA Gov. Kay Ivey's staff needed spelling lessons and etiquette lessons last week. SPORTS The fifth annual Alabama's Strongest Man/Woman Contest begins Aug. 19 at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. STYLE Gospel drag brunch at The OK Bicycle Shop makes for a great Sunday-Funday.

GOING POSTAL A COUPLE OF NOTES Dear Editor, First, let me congratulate you on a spunky, broad-based, independent newspaper that serves this area admirably. You do a good job of being the citizens’ watchdog, and sometimes attack dog. I canceled my subscription to the other “newspaper” due to my disappointment in service, delivery and content. I take issue, however, with two stories you published on August 3. Concerning the story headlined “Boys will be boys – Police report 19 incidents at DHR home for boys,” I wondered what all the fuss is about concerning the transitional-age home in Mobile. It would have been great to have done a story describing its one-of-a-kind services in the area and focusing on the need for more services like it. Instead, the story sensationalized the fact that police responded to 19 incidents over the past 12 months, “10 of which were related to missing persons.” An Altapointe official explained staff is required to notify police any time a youth walks off the campus voluntarily. Is there someone in the story asserting that the number of calls for service are excessive? No. That appears to be the assumption of the reporter and editor who wrote the headline. Considering the number of youths in and out of the home, I don’t see it as excessive. It should not have been the focus of the story. An opinion piece also bothered me. I disagree with Jeff Poor’s column about how Hollywood won’t make patriotic war movies such as “Patton” ‘anymore. I served in the military for 33 years with several wartime deployments, and let me just say that war is complex and tragic. I disagree that today’s youth don’t appreciate valor and sacrifice in a wartime setting. I saw so many of those youth give their lives and limbs for their country in the past 16 years of war. Many are the recent movies showing an honest, realistic portrayal of American men and women engaged in mortal combat for their country. “Saving Private Ryan,” “We Were Soldiers,” “American Sniper,” “Lone Survivor” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” to name a few. The writer’s inference is that Hollywood and liberals aren’t patriotic enough to make war movies. Sorry, but I don’t believe conservatives have a lock on patriotism any more than I believe liberals have cornered the market on compassion. Gary Lindsay Fairhope 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Bait and switch HOUSING BOARD REVERSES DECISION ON DIRECTOR, OFFERS JOB TO REJECTED CANDIDATE BY DALE LIESCH J ust more than a month after offering the executive director job to one of three final candidates, the Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners rescinded the offer and extended it to someone else last week. In late June, MHB offered George Lee Byers the job of executive director, but on Wednesday the board rescinded it and instead offered the job to Akinola Popoola. Chairwoman Kim Pettway only said the board needs to change the way it handles vetting in the future. Commissioners made its offer to Byers contingent upon a background check and other vetting procedures, which staff said was in line with Mobile County Personnel Board procedures. “I think we’ve learned extensively from this process that vetting must take place ahead of our decision,” Pettway said. “It could have saved us so much time and effort here.” Commissioners did not go into detail about what the vetting process turned up on Byers, but MHB Vice Chairman Reid Cummings said Byers didn’t “pass muster” once the process was completed. Byers most recently worked as director of the Bridgeport Housing Authority in Connecticut. Cummings was the only commissioner in June to vote against offering the job to Byers. At the time, he favored Popoola. In June, Cummings said Popoola was “head and shoulders above the other two candidates” when it came to experience and also has a strong relationship with the U.S. Department of Hous- JUST MORE THAN A MONTH AFTER OFFERING THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JOB TO ONE OF THREE FINAL CANDIDATES, THE MOBILE HOUSING BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RESCINDED THE OFFER AND EXTENDED IT TO SOMEONE ELSE LAST WEEK.” ing and Urban Development. “He knows how to get things done,” Cummings said, adding that the board should restart the search if Popoola wasn’t selected as leader. The board voted 3-0 to offer Popoola, currently the executive director for the Opelika Housing Board, the same job in Mobile. Commissioners Pettway, Cummings and Hill voted in the affirmative. Commissioner Joyce Freeman abstained.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Squatters and squabbles COUNTY LOOKS AT ‘LEGAL REMEDIES’ FOR CITY’S UNPAID RENT BY JASON JOHNSON D espite sharing the 10th floor in Government Plaza, city and county leaders appear to have hit a boiling point and are letting their attorneys settle a disagreement over back rent owed by the city of Mobile. Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson said the city owes the county more than $500,000, but while city officials acknowledge their rent hasn’t been paid since February, they say the decision was made in response to losses the city incurred collecting the county’s taxes in recent years. As Lagniappe previously reported, Mobile has collected sales taxes on the county’s behalf for decades. Based on an agreement signed in 1989, the city keeps 5 percent of those tax proceeds, which it has historically used to pay its rent and expenses in Government Plaza. The city’s legal staff say the rental agreement worked fine until 2014, when former License Commissioner Kim Hastie “directed county taxpayers” to stop sending sales tax payments to the city and instead use ONESPOT, an online payment program launched by the state of Alabama. Now nearly 80 percent of the sales taxes the county receives are paid through ONESPOT, which has greatly eroded the revenue the city generates from its 5 percent fee. According to Finance Director Paul Wesch, the city went from receiving $2.4 million in 2013 to just $589,000 last year. Despite the decline in revenue, the city continued to expend roughly $1.3 million a year for rent, utilities, maintenance and security at Government Plaza — but that stopped in February. “Just during those three years, the difference in what we received and what we paid is almost $3.7 million. That’s what we lost,” Wesch said. “We didn’t do anything about it, and obviously the county was content not to do anything about it. So, not paying the rent was kind of a way to gain their attention, which it has done.” Since the payments stopped, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Commission President Merceria Ludgood have tried to find an “amicable resolution,” but those efforts appear to have hit a rough patch despite pledges of “good faith” from both sides. On July 13, the county sent a proposal that would amend the agreement to allow the city to pay whatever it generates collecting sales taxes as its rent, with a minimum of “$50,000 per month.” It would also require the city to pay all of its back rent plus take on a greater share of ongoing maintenance and capital improvement costs at Government Plaza. The city has yet to respond to the proposal, and while Wesch said there are still plans to do so, he also said that “it’s kind of a busy time.” However, that delay has caught the attention of Hudson, who recently raised concerns about how the city has handled the collection of the county’s taxes and its decision to stop paying rent. At 125,000 square feet, Hudson said the city’s rent comes out to about “$1 per square 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 foot.” She called that “a good deal,” claiming venues such as Merchants National Bank charge up to “$20 a square foot” for comparable space downtown. (Read about the Downtown Mobile Alliance’s recent market report on page 16.) “We’re not a charitable organization. We’re not in the position to be able to give free space away,” she added. “We’ve given this a lot of time hoping we can come to some understanding, but in the meantime — without any phone call or any notice of any sort — the rent stopped.” The issue has been further complicated by problems the city has with the new software it purchased to collect revenue, a part of the city’s $11.7 million deal with Tyler Technologies. Wesch said there have been a number of issues implementing the revenue functions of the Tyler system and, as a result, all sales tax revenue the city has collected this year has been turned over to the Mobile County License Commission without the geographical data to properly distribute it. License Commissioner Nick Matranga said an estimated $4.7 million should have been distributed to local school systems as well as the county and city but, lacking the information necessary to disperse them accurately, those funds have been withheld. The city has only recently been able to work out some software kinks, which Wesch said required the manual input of sales information from more than 4,800 businesses outside the city limits. Tyler is expected to automate those processes going forward. Wesch said the county received the data it needed to distribute those sales tax revenues as recently as last Thursday. “It took a lot longer than what we would have wanted, but we are apologetic to the county that this happened,” Wesch added. However, Wesch recently told Lagniappe and other media outlets the city has no plans to pay the back rent and hasn’t set aside any funding for that purpose in its upcoming budget — a disclosure that has not sat well with Ludgood. “Of course, from a legal standpoint, that’s just not something the county can accept,” Ludgood said. “Personally, I think it’s outrageous, and I feel personally betrayed because I was led to believe otherwise.” On Monday, Ludgood dispatched County Attorney Jay Ross to explore any “legal remedies” available to the county. However, lawyers for both sides are already pointing fingers. While the county believes the city violated its lease by failing to pay rent, the city is maintaining the county violated its tax collection agreement when Hastie pushed to make ONESTOP the county’s primary tax collection agent. “The two agreements — the lease and the tax collection — are joined at the hip. I think what we all believe to be true is that they were put together for a single reason, and that was to recruit the city as a tenant,” Wesch said. “Even if they’re not connected, the most that can be said is we each have a complaint with the other. If we’re going to talk about obligations in our rearview mirror, there are two.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Gimme shelter NEIGHBORHOOD GROUP LOOKS TO REMEDY PROBLEM WITH VAGRANTS BY DALE LIESCH A neighborhood group is taking aim at local leaders’ response to an increase in the homeless and vagrant population downtown. Marine Dyson, president of the Church Street East Property Owners Association, said the increase has begun to spill over into the neighborhood, causing an uptick in break-ins, she said. Additionally, Dyson said the influx has affected neighbors’ trips to the library and increased police response in the area. “It’s kind of affected everything,” Dyson said. “We’re trying to get to why we have so many more people.” One issue is a ministry by Government Street Presbyterian Church called “the coffee club,” which serves breakfast to the homeless, Dyson said. “Some people have asked them to stop,” Dyson said. “We’ve talked to them and they said they’d be mindful of the situation.” Ken McElhaney, a State Farm insurance agent with an office downtown, said he doesn’t know if the coffee club ministry is part of the problem or not. He said the church has changed its approach somewhat. Kathy Saxbury, a pastoral intern who heads up GSPC’s urban ministries, told Lagniappe the church has made changes to alleviate the concerns of the neighborhood. The coffee club will open its doors earlier to prevent long lines, she said. There are possibly more changes on the way, she said. “We’re trying to make the best decision for the neighborhood and the people we serve,” she said. Another issue might be the reduction in services at 15 Place, a local day shelter. Due to a reduction in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, 15 Place had to stop many of its services, including a dinner program. A proposal from Councilman Levon Manzie to give 15 Place $100,000 in funding was not advanced through the council. “It might be that,” Dyson said of the cuts to 15 Place. “That’s where they used to go.” McElhaney admitted that the reduction in 15 Place services “has to hurt.” Dyson said the group is working with the city in an effort to come up with solutions to the problem. She said the group is not anti-homeless, but can now spot the difference between individuals who are truly homeless and those who are panhandling but have a place to live. “The police taught us a long time ago there’s a difference between actual homeless and vagrants who have nothing better to do but get into trouble,” she said. McElhaney, who has had an office downtown since 1990, agreed, saying the issue is not with the homeless, but with vagrants and panhandlers. “It’s always been there,” he said of the issue with vagrancy. “It’s kind of like the tide; it comes and goes.” The problem is not just in Mobile, but nationwide, McElhaney said, citing St. Louis, Missouri; Portland, Oregon; and New Orleans as examples. “Everywhere you go has this issue,” he said. “Every downtown area has a problem like this.” The issue has led to some backlash on social media for the Downtown Mobile Alliance, which reprinted educational pamphlets that compared giving money to panhandlers to giving a loaded gun to a suicidal person. Carol Hunter, Alliance spokeswoman, said the negative reaction occurs each time they reprint the pamphlet. She defended it. “It’s important to understand not all panhandlers are homeless,” she said. “Some panhandlers suffer addiction issues.” By giving someone with addiction issues money, Hunter said, two things can happen: the panhandler uses the money to buy alcohol or drugs and misses an opportunity to get help or shelter. Peace on earth MOBILE CITY COUNCILORS DENOUNCE VIOLENCE IN CHARLOTTESVILLE M BY DALE LIESCH embers of the Mobile City Council took time out of Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the violence that occurred at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. The protest over the proposed removal of a Confederate monument in the home state of Robert E. Lee drew participants from hate groups, such as neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. The protest turned deadly when James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, according to police, ran his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring 19 others. In individual statements, councilors denounced the hate groups following a moment of silence for the victims of the attack. Councilman Joel Daves said “intolerance in any form is un-American,” adding “this country is not owned by any one person, or group of people.” Councilman C.J. Small called hatred “an evil thing.” “God is love,” Small said. “If you don’t have love in your heart … you don’t have God in your heart.” Councilman Levon Manzie called the violence “unproductive” and “unnecessary.” He added that people’s differences “make us uniquely American.” “I had no more choice in the color of my skin than you did,” Manzie said. “I’m proud of my color. I’m proud of my culture and I’m happy you’re proud of yours.” Councilwoman Bess Rich said she, too, condemned the violence. “Hate has no place in anything that will ever be productive,” Rich said. “It will just bring us down.” Council President Gina Gregory and Councilman John Williams also condemned the violence in separate comments made at the meeting. In other business, the council approved the sale of a four-story building known as City Hall North at 350 St. Joseph St. for $548,000. Developers have now cleared one hurdle in renovating the building to accommodate 67 market-rate apartments. A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION New beginnings NONPROFIT PREPARES TO OPEN STATE’S FIRST CHARTER SCHOOL BY JASON JOHNSON W hen a student at the Acceleration (ACCEL) Day and Evening Academy told Superintendent Jeremiah Newell he was nervous at orientation, Newell asked, “What’s to be nervous about? We’re just building an entire school from the ground up!” That combination of nervousness and excitement has been a background theme for teachers and administrators as ACCEL prepares to open the doors of Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school Aug. 21. With targeted enrollment of 300 students, ACCEL has billed itself as being focused on the individual needs of students both in and out of the classroom — an idea spurred by successful programs launched by its parent company, the nonprofit Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF). ACCEL has already seen students enroll from public, private and home-based institutions, but CEO Carolyn Akers said MAEF had to paddle against a current of opinion in national discussions about the role charter schools should play in public education. “You hear people talking about ‘creaming kids,’ where they’re taking children off the top of other school systems and putting them into charter schools, but that was never our design here,” Akers told Lagniappe. “Our purpose has always been to meet the needs of those students for whom the regular public school system has just not worked.” New to Alabama, charter schools are publicly funded but operated by independent organizations. They’re bound by a contract that sets specific academic goals or emphasizes a specific student population. At ACCEL, the focus is on those students who require flexibility. With day and night classes available, individualized educational plans and a curriculum that lets students drive their own progress, Akers said ACCEL is designed to serve a range of students, from those who are behind in credits to those looking to accelerate through high school faster. It will host students in grades 9-12, though administrators say the curriculum will put more emphasis on “phases of learning” than numerical grade levels. However, overall, Newel said, most things about the way ACCEL functions will not be too different from other public schools. The curriculum will follow the same standards and the system will have to meet the same state requirements for testing and student achievement. It will also be subject to the Alabama Accountability Act, which produces the annual “failing schools” list based on state test scores. ACCEL also falls under the purview of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission, which can renew or revoke the charter allowing it to operate. Newell said the state has also been clear “there are eyes on” on Mobile, adding “the future of charters could very well depend upon whether the first few schools do a good job.” “If we don’t meet our performance metrics as a charter, we can be closed, and that doesn’t happen in a normal public school,” he said. “Usually, if a school is failing, it just keeps failing.” Curriculum at ACCEL will focus on college and career readiness. While ACCEL doesn’t yet have some of the career programs other systems have spent millions investing in, it does have a number of business and industry partners MAEF has worked with in the past. Akers said those relationships could lead to student “internships and apprenticeships” down the road. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 Another difference is how ACCEL students will reach their academic goals, which can be tailored to the individual student. If a student needs extra support or time, Newell said, ACCEL has the option of flexible hours and customized schedules. Technology will also allow ACCEL to differentiate student instruction. Using electronic platforms with custom learning progressions, Newell said students will be able to do “pre-work” before they get in front of a teacher and “post-work” afterward — all at their own individual pace. “Motivation will definitely matter here, but student motivation matters in learning no matter what kind of school you’re in,” Newell said. “We’re trying to provide students with tools to help them stay motivated and to create ownership, while giving teachers the data and structure they need to reach those students where they are.” To recruit the best teachers, Newell said ACCEL chose to offer its employees participation in the Alabama’s Teachers Retirement System and the Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan. However, a key difference is ACCEL will not offer tenure status to any of its employees — including Newell. “Everybody willingly took that on because we believe our students and our teachers all deserve the best working space possible, and if there needs to be a shift, we have to be able to do that,” he said. “We’re all at-will employees. We believe we’re coming in every morning to do a great job, but if it’s not working, it’s just not working.” Since its charter was approved last fall, MAEF has been working to build the school system from scratch. Without state funding, it secured and furnished the school’s location in the former ITT Technical Institute campus at 3100 Cottage Hill Road. According to Akers, MAEF foundations and corporate contributions have covered ACCEL’s expenses to date, though the school is slated to receive state funding based on its student enrollment when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Akers said MAEF has “absolutely no interest in developing a school that isn’t top notch,” adding that despite taking on Alabama’s first charter school, the organization would continue to facilitate programs in other public schools as it has for the past 25 years. “There are folks who feel this is competitive. I think there are others who don’t totally understand the concept of charter schools and who surely don’t understand what we’re trying to accomplish here. We hope by standing this up and getting it moving this year they’ll start seeing that it is making a difference for this small group of kids that have elected to be here,” Akers said. “We talk a lot in this country about ‘choice’ in education, but the way we think about it, this isn’t a choice — it’s really a chance. A chance for these students to succeed.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE City Council election preview FIVE COUNCIL SEATS ON BALLOT BY DALE LIESCH Mobile Government Plaza T he two candidates qualified for the District 6 seat on the Mobile City Council mainly discussed taxes and public safety as the Aug. 22 municipal elections draw near. Councilwoman Bess Rich, the long-serving representative of District 6, is facing a challenge from Deryl Pendleton for the seat. Both candidates feel there’s a better way for the city to earn revenue than relying upon an extension of the 20 percent “penny” tax set to expire after fiscal year 2018. Rich called the tax, which is used to fund the city’s capital improvement program, “regressive” and not business friendly. “So, right out the chute, a way to replace it is very important,” Rich said of the tax. “Also, it’s not functioning because it will have a finite round to it and because of internet shopping and people are going elsewhere. The 10 percent sales tax, one of the highest in the nation, just is not the tool to sustain what you need to do to operate.” Rich was chairwoman of an ad hoc committee tasked with evaluating different forms of taxation or revenue generation for the city. Because of the work, Rich said she backs a plan giving the city more revenue through property taxes or fees for service. “A pay-as-you-go program that’s tied to property tax that people actually know exactly what programs will be done in the four years is a tool and I trust that is something citizens would certainly consider,” she said. “It’s a much more sustainable and business-friendly way to do business … to achieve your desires and needs.” As for Pendleton, he believes the one-time temporary sales tax increase should end and be replaced by tax revenue generated by new businesses. “Supposedly the city’s doing better and has more revenue, why are we still increasing taxes?” he asked. “We are we one of the highest-taxed cities and I think we can probably bring that down.” There has been much discussion over the past year about citizen distrust of the Mobile Police Department following the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Moore in June 2016. In response, the council created a citizens police Photo | Lagniappe advisory council. In her roles as chairwoman of the council’s public safety committee, Rich has heard firsthand some of the issues involving the MPD. Rich said she believes the council has opened up the lines of communication between the community and the police department. “I think communication is a huge tool,” she said. “That will get you so much further at the end of the day. It takes time, but that’s essential to good government.” As for Pendleton, he said his experience as a guard at Mobile Metro Jail opened his eyes to both sides of the argument over distrust of law enforcement. “One thing I did learn in light of the question, is it’s real easy to say the police officer overreacted, but I understand what they mean when they say ‘hey, I was afraid,’” he said. “On the other side I see, even with my corrections officers, I felt like some of them just came to work to fight. So, it’s an attitude there. It’s like, anything you do I’m going to go off on you so don’t mess with me.” Pendleton believes police officers and firefighters should be paid more. He also questioned why it took almost four years to put a chief in place at the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. Rich said public safety and first responders are the main reasons city government exists. Rich said the MFRD lacked leadership until Chief Mark Sealy was appointed by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and confirmed by the council earlier this summer. Perry Berens running for District 1 The race for the District 1 seat will include three challengers against incumbent Fred Richardson. The latest challenger to announce his intention to run for the seat in the Aug. 22 municipal elections is Perry Berens. Berens said he would like to see the district improved, but would also be the council’s environmental activist voice. He said he wants to see more done to regulate GAF Materials Corp., a roofing materials manufacturing plant close to his neighborhood. He said he has experience in Montana working to improve communities and would bring that knowledge to Mobile. A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Shoulder room In the running BALDWIN COUNTY COMPETING FOR $1.6 BILLION AUTO PLANT BEACH TOLL BRIDGE TO EXPAND TO THREE LANES T ucker Dorsey knows the process for landing an auto plant in Baldwin County is just barely beginning. But he also knows the county’s South Alabama Mega Site near Bay Minette will have the county in the running. “We know that our spot qualifies and we know we’ll be in the conversation,” Dorsey, a county commissioner, said. “Just because of the assets at the Mega Site, we know that we’ll be competitive in this opportunity. But we’ve got a long way to go.” Making big news last week was a Toyota announcement it was partnering with Mazda to build a $1.6 billion auto assembly plant somewhere in the United States. Alabama is one of 11 states the companies are evaluating to locate the new factory. Its impact, wherever it lands, will be akin to Airbus coming to Mobile County, Dorsey said. “This, for our region, would be as big a project as we could imagine,” Dorsey said. “It’ll match Airbus in scope and size and economics.” Lee Lawson of the Baldwin County Economic Alliance says the Baldwin Mega Site, still looking for its first tenant since development on the $32 million property started in 2006, was built with the auto industry in mind. “Our site has been certified for automotive assembly,” Lawson said. “When CSX and the county identified the site several years ago, they certified it for an automotive assembly plant. “We’ve prepared the site for a project of that nature and our site is a great fit and it’s meant for that kind of project.” Dorsey said the automakers’ latest proposal, because of the unique cars the companies plan to build, will cause an economic ripple well beyond the initial 4,000 jobs. “This is also building electric cars and self-driving cars so it requires a new supply chain with it,” he said. Toyota has said the new factory would make Corollas and the Mazda effort would concentrate on crossovers. Combined, the two automakers expect to produce 300,000 cars a year. The target opening date is 2021. Alabama is already home to a healthy auto industry, with 57,000 workers producing cars and another 25,000 working with suppliers through 160 companies. State factories produced one million vehicles in 2016, and cars are the number one export in Alabama, according to madeinalabama.com. Mercedes near Tuscaloosa, Hyundai near Montgomery and Honda in Lincoln produce cars in the state. Toyota has a truck engine factory in Huntsville. The 3,009-acre Baldwin site was first designated as a Mega Site in July 2013, meaning it is shovelready with all utilities in place, adjacent to a major interstate highway and has mainline CSX rail service. The site is owned by the county. At July’s Baldwin County Commission meeting, CSX railroad added its Select Site certification to the Mega Site, only one of a handful in the country to earn the designation. Other states also vying for the plant are Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. TUCKER DORSEY KNOWS THE PROCESS FOR LANDING AN AUTO PLANT IN BALDWIN COUNTY IS JUST BARELY BEGINNING. BUT HE ALSO KNOWS THE COUNTY’S SOUTH ALABAMA MEGA SITE NEAR BAY MINETTE WILL HAVE THE COUNTY IN THE RUNNING. Holding pattern SCHOOL PROJECTS ON HOLD AS DAPHNE, GULF SHORES CONSIDER CITY SYSTEMS BY JOHN MULLEN A F BY JOHN MULLEN BY JOHN MULLEN s Daphne and Gulf Shores each ponder city school systems, the Baldwin County Board of Education has placed a hold on school projects there, county officials said. “Gulf Shores and Daphne projects have been set as ‘timeline to be determined’ because those cities have current proposals to study the potential for creating their own city school systems,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler said. “It wouldn’t be a wise use of taxpayer dollars to proceed with construction while these discussions are in progress.” Island board representative Angie Swiger says these projects were needed a long time ago and should proceed. “I argued in last month’s meeting that we cannot foresee the future and these projects have been identified as critical needs,” Swiger said. “It is our job as a board and our responsibility to children to move forward with the projects.” In Daphne, as part of a $60 million countywide build- ing campaign, the county was poised to begin the $2.75 million addition of 14 classrooms and additional parking at Daphne Middle School. Gulf Shores Elementary was slated for a $3.8 million expansion, including classrooms and a gymnasium. Both projects were scheduled to start in 2018 and help in replacing portables on the campuses. Funding the projects is a one-cent sales tax made permanent by the Baldwin County Commission on Jan. 3. It was first introduced in 2010, renewed by voters in 2012 and set to expire in May 2018. Other projects in the effort include $15.5 million for a Foley Elementary expansion, $9.4 million for a K-6 expansion in Bay Minette, $6.3 million for a K-8 addition and renovation in Orange Beach and a $4 million expansion at the K-6 school in Fairhope. Daphne is studying forming a school system in two phases, and last month voted to spend $35,000 in the first 10 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 inding innovative solutions to ease traffic headaches during the crowded tourist season seems to be a trend in South Baldwin County. In May 2016, the state Department of Transportation “repurposed” existing pavement on westbound Canal Road in Orange Beach to squeeze in an extra lane. It made the mad rush north at checkout times on Saturday and Sunday a tad more tolerable. But when traffic turns north off of Canal, it faces a single lane heading north on the Foley Beach Express Bridge. Now American Roads, owner of the bridge in Orange Beach, will repurpose the roadway on the span to add a third lane. “Right now, we have two 12-foot lanes and now we will accommodate three 12-foot lanes,” American Roads CEO Neal Belitsky said. “We’re not going to squeeze people out. The bridge is wide enough to do what we want to do. There’s a very wide shoulder on each side. The shoulders will get a little smaller.” His company is going to spend $5.3 million on a three-phase project that includes the bridge lane realignment, adding two toll lanes and widening the southbound approach to the toll plaza. Belitsky said 3.5 million cars came through in 2016 and he expects an increase when 2017 numbers are tallied. “The goal is to have everything completed by the middle of May 2018,” Belitsky said. The new center lane will accommodate traffic both ways, with the direction dictated by traffic flow. Along with the added lanes at the toll plaza itself, the company is upgrading technology that will allow the gates to be continually open. “There will be cameras on the lanes and we’ll be able to toll by license plates,” Belitsky said. “Folks can go through and if they are enrolled with us they’ll be charged by their license plate. If they don’t have an account with us, then we will invoice them and send them a bill for the toll.” With the new system, Belitsky says, the plaza will be able to process 3,000 cars per hour, up from 1,000 now. Belitsky said the Alabama Legislature OK’d the companies’ access to the license plate database to enable this program. When the bridge was first built, the city agreed to give the struggling bridge company $1.2 million a year for 10 years — 2004 through 2013. During that time, the city was paid 10 cents per car if the number of cars was less than two million, 21 cents if traffic was between two and three million, and 36 cents per car if traffic exceeded three million. Of the $12 million paid out, the city got back about $6 million from the fees. Starting in 2014, the city began getting 30 cents per car for 20 years with no sliding scale on the number of cars coming through. The city would have an option to buy the bridge at the end of 20 years. The city could also decline to buy the bridge, but continue receiving 30 cents per car for 30 more years. phase. In all, the City Council voted to spend $68,500 with the firm K-12 Criterion Group to study the feasibility of a city system. Gulf Shores is in the preliminary phase, authorizing a $15,000 study by Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama. Kevin Corcoran of the Island Task Force for Education said his group raised $12,000 during presentations supporting the city system in the past few months. GULF SHORES IS IN THE PRELIMINARY PHASE, AUTHORIZING A $15,000 STUDY BY PUBLIC AFFAIRS RESEARCH COUNCIL OF ALABAMA. ” “They call it an interactive budget tool,” Corcoran said. “We are going to sit down with them and we’re going to analyze both sides of the budget … the revenue and the expense side. We’re going to compare comparably sized school systems to help determine a cost budget for operating Gulf Shores City Schools.” Corcoran stressed this is not a feasibility study, but rather a look at a budget to determine if such a study is warranted.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Keep Mobile cranking ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM TRY TO REMEMBER DOWNTOWN MOBILE FOUR YEARS AGO. IT WAS A DIFFERENT WORLD. THERE ARE MORE NEW RESTAURANTS THESE DAYS THAN YOU CAN SHAKE A BREADSTICK AT, AND MORE ON THE WAY. ” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 they did in 2013. Today Mobile is practically exploding. Airbus is cranking out jets, Austal is cranking out ships, Wal-Mart and Amazon are cranking up major distribution centers and the Port continues cranking in new business. There’s a lot of cranking going on! Try to remember downtown Mobile four years ago. It was a different world. There are more new restaurants these days than you can shake a breadstick at, and more on the way. Just about every vacant building in downtown has been snapped up for development and major new residential projects are, well … cranking up. (Enough with the cranking!) The cruise ship terminal is no longer the most expensive wedding reception hall on the coast, and all over town roads are being paved for the first time in years. No, Mobile isn’t perfect and Stimpson still faces challenges such as getting the Interstate 10 bridge going, saving the BayBears and figuring out what to do with the Civic Center. We also still have a long way to go in creating more jobs that lift up all parts of our city. In his second term I hope Stimpson can find a way to secure a bayside park for this city so its citizens can touch the water for the first time in decades. While there have been some minor stumbles along the way, Stimpson has put this city on a rocket trajectory in his nearly four years in office. We’d be the dumbest dummies ever to change that trajectory now. Stimpson has been true to his word and works harder than most Mobilians would probably ever believe. Even a cynic like me is excited to see where he takes us in four more years. THEGADFLY newspaper was simply ignoring it all while they busily went about pushing Jones’ next coronation. I was frustrated, to say the least. We had dug around enough to know things weren’t right at City Hall, but it looked like Jones was going to easily cruise to another uncontested win in 2013 and the corruption and incompetence would go on and on. The common thought process around town was that Silent Sam was “unbeatable.” Having watched a few “unbeatable” City Councilmen get the boot over the years, I had no doubt Jones could be pried off the public teat, but it was going to take the right candidate. Around that time I started hearing about some guy named Sandy Stimpson who might run. But the political wise man who first mentioned his name also quickly said, “He’s very wealthy and lives in Spring Hill. He has zero chance.” At some point Stimpson came to meet with Ashley and me to talk about his plans. He was quite the opposite of what I’d been led to expect. He was energetic and bright and excited about the prospect of leading the city. And while he was confident, Stimpson didn’t seem like a guy who thought he should be mayor just because of his economic status. One of the things we talked about that day was honesty and transparency in our city government — or mostly the lack of it. Stimpson said if he were elected mayor one of his biggest goals would be to make the city accountable to all of its citizens. He also expressed the importance of seeing Mobile’s poorest neighborhoods improved and their citizens given hope. Ashley and I both came away from the meeting thinking he had his heart in the right place, even if winning seemed nearly impossible. But as we researched Stimpson’s background and covered his campaign, it started to seem to me not only possible, but probable he would indeed topple Jones. The momentum, money and excitement started to shift Sandy’s way. Still, even on Election Day most local news organizations were pretty sure Jones was going to squeak out another four years in office. When the results came in there was lots of egg on lots of faces. Fast-forward four years and now it all seems so clear why Stimpson won — and why I feel certain he’ll win again Aug. 22. Every organization, large or small, takes on the personality of the person running the show, and Mobilians were ready for someone with an excited, joyful, honest and positive approach to guiding the “city of perpetual potential.” I know the way I feel about Mobile and our direction has done a one-eighty in the past four years. I was certain another four or eight years of Jones’ mismanagement would doom Mobile and produce nearly unfixable problems. What Stimpson’s team found when they walked into Government Plaza that first day were erased computers, destroyed files and an unmitigated financial disaster. Stimpson set about trying to get us on the right path, and he stepped on a few toes along the way. Organizations used to lots of freebies, as well as those that depended on performance contract money from the city, had their oxen gored. Attrition ruled the day and fewer city positions were filled. The city’s retirement fund was reworked, and many are still bitter about that decision. But the city’s finances today look nothing like Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen R egular readers of this column may have gathered over the years that at times I can be a bit cynical about humans in general and politicians in particular. Roughly five years ago my cynicism was at an alltime high when it came to our fair burg. Sam Jones had been re-elected mayor a few years before without facing a challenger, and that seemed to be a signal to him and his cronies that they possessed absolute power. From a journalist’s standpoint, covering Jones and his administration had never been easy, as they were almost always reluctant to provide full information and frequently were blatantly dishonest about what “facts” they did release. But after his re-election, things got worse. By the fall of 2012, I was writing stories trying to investigate what I’d heard about for years — that the Police Explorers program had become little more than a way for selected cops, their families and other city employees to go on ski trips paid for with city and federal money. Jones’ police chief and city attorneys fought tooth and nail to keep Lagniappe from getting what were clearly public records that might reveal what was happening. The daily IN ALABAMA’S INCESTUOUS POLITICAL LANDSCAPE, WE GET WHAT WE DESERVE.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA No reason to change direction ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast Friday night, the streets of downtown were alive, and Mobilians were celebrating like we were born to do. Laissez les bon temps rouler! Yes, even in August! Mayor Sandy Stimpson and his wife, Jean, led a marching band, Joe Cain and some of his foot marchers, and even a few Mardi Gras Indians from New Orleans in a second line procession from Cathedral Square to Bienville Square during the “Celebrate the City” event. And what a city we have to celebrate indeed! There was so much positive energy in the air as a diverse group of Mobilians of every age and race waited to watch Yellowhammer with Jake Peavy and Luther Dickinson, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr., and Doug E. Fresh perform in Bienville Square. Even those who didn’t attend the concert enjoyed LoDa Artwalk and the activities in Cathedral Square. Galleries, restaurants and bars were packed. It was a beautiful sight to see, especially for those who remember what downtown used to be like. Boarded-up buildings and maybe a handful of people. Tumbleweeds. But that is no more! While these issues are important to consider, the candidates’ plans for the future are just as important as relitigating the past, if not more so. Even before watching the debates and spending copious amounts of time on each of their campaign websites and social media pages, I felt Mayor Sandy Stimpson had earned another term in office just by his performance in his first term alone. His positive attitude and love for the city is infectious. He offered a bold vision for us to be “the safest, most business- and family-friendly city in the U.S. by 2020” and he started working to get us there. Sure, we haven’t reached that yet, but at least he articulated a lofty goal for us to aspire to. He has made plans and put them into action. That’s what leaders do. Did former Mayor Sam Jones ever do anything like that while he was in office? Even if you take the past out of the equation, Jones has just not made a convincing case about why he would like his old job back and what he would do if he got it — other than recycle or borrow some old, failed ideas like BayFest or the soccer complex. It seems like he is fighting more for this because he wants to rewrite the past or revisit his perceived injustices of the last campaign rather than turn the page and focus on Mobile’s future. I have MOBILE IS FINALLY BECOMheard more from his supporters ING THE CITY WE ALL KNEW IT about a Stimpson campaign rally COULD BE. WE ARE PROUD TO SHOW IT OFF four years ago involving “Tucka” than his plans and vision for the AND BRAG ABOUT IT TO OUT-OF-TOWNERS, future of this great city. Unlike his opponent, Jones comes EVEN LOBBY THEM TO MOVE HERE FROM off as very angry and bitter. And I fear if he were elected again that WHATEVER OVERPRICED, FANCY BIG CITY could also be infectious. THEY CURRENTLY RESIDE IN. The old saying goes, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Well, Mobile right now is more than just “not broke,” it’s Mobile is finally becoming the city we all pretty freaking awesome. There’s more energy knew it could be. We are proud to show it off and momentum than ever. Capital improvement and brag about it to out-of-towners, even lobby projects are finally happening, jobs are being them to move here from whatever overpriced, created and quality of life issues like biking and fancy big city they currently reside in. running trails are being addressed. It would be an “I’m sure Atlanta/San Francisco/Austin/New absolute shame to see that halted, and a change in York/L.A. is nice and all, but I mean, you just administration would do just that. get so much more bang for your buck in Mobile Even in just a practical sense, think about and the quality of life is so much better. Did I the massive amount of energy that would have mention anything about Mardi Gras or Mobile to be expended on interviewing for and hiring a Bay or the Gulf of Mexico yet?” new executive staff and fights over new heads of The days of making apologies for it or callpublic safety instead of moving Mobile forward. ing it the “city of perpetual potential” are over. What a massive momentum suck that would The credit for this transformation does not be! It would be even for a candidate we were all belong to just one person or organization. It has super excited about, and a lot of people lost their taken decades and it has been a collaborative enthusiasm for the former mayor over his eight effort. And yes, our leaders do deserve a lot of years in office. I just don’t see a good reason to credit but so do a lot of regular citizens who give him another chance. rolled up their sleeves and said, I think we need Sam Jones did serve this community for a better biking community or more youth promany years and he had some wins while in grams or music festivals or a vibrant art scene office, no doubt. And he should be commended … and I can go on and on. for that. But he had some pretty big misses, too, There has been much discussion during this some of which many Mobilians will not soon mayoral race about who should take the blame forget. But either way, his time came and went. for GulfQuest or Carnival leaving or credit The city has already turned the page. for Airbus, TK or even Carnival coming back. COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Where did you go, #ResistTrump? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T he day President Donald Trump won the election, the opposition was on. Marches! Signs! Hysterics! Trump opponents all over the country made sure their voices were heard. The echoes from their protests were supposed to continue through Trump’s presidency. After all, how could this country have elected a person like Donald Trump to be president? Even in the reliably Republican state of Alabama, angry “constituents” confronted Gary Palmer and Bradley Byrne at town hall meetings in Birmingham and Mobile. Mo Brooks put a hold on his meetings because of the threat of violence and property. The TV cameras loved the turmoil — not just local news but the likes of CNN and MSNBC. If this was happening in Alabama, then there were serious questions about Trump’s legitimacy, they all claimed. In the Yellowhammer state, groups such as Indivisible Alabama and its zombie-like followers relentlessly harassed political opponents on social media. Never mind what the vote totals were last November (62 percent for Trump, 34 percent for Clinton in Alabama). Something was happening, and it was onward to the 2018 midterm elections. In the middle of all this, the Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions to be U.S. attorney general. After some wrangling and one disgraced governor later in Montgomery, Alabamians were going to have an opportunity to elect a new U.S. senator. Suddenly, there should have been ample opportunity for those in the so-called Resist Trump movement to show their political might. From Grand Bay to Bridgeport, Florence to Cottonwood and all points between, the election process would provide all kinds of arenas for protesters to shout down Republicans at political forums, debates and media appearances. If a protest movement were serious about making its voice heard, this Republican primary election should have been the time for them to show their numbers. Not only would you have the eyes and ears of the voters, but a sitting member of the Senate (for now) in Sen. Luther Strange and another in the House of Representatives in Rep. Mo Brooks. Instead, for the most part, the state has heard crickets. Campaign events have yielded sparse attendance. The few to show at candidate forums and debates have been active members of the Republican Party, a handful of reporters and candidates seeking other offices within the state. Where have you been, Resist Trump? Granted, there are still two phases remaining in this special election cycle, a runoff and the special election. However, since Gov. Kay Ivey moved the special election up to this year we haven’t heard a peep out of this supposed grassroots movement, especially on the campaign trail. Showing up at a town hall and trying to influence a member of Congress is one thing. But the real prize in politics will not be earned by coercion and yelling during constituents’ event. It’s at the ballot box. Even money in politics is no match for the impact votes have in influencing a lawmaker’s or executive officeholder’s decision-making. Hillary Clinton had nearly $800 million backing her candidacy in last year’s presidential election. Donald Trump had barely half that backing his candidacy. Trump won and did so without kowtowing to usual big-money interests. He instead appealed directly to the voters. The obvious conclusion is that the whole post-election anti-Trump protests in Alabama were nothing more than Astroturf. That was the suspicion all along. Now we know it. The plan was to hit Republican members of Congress in Trump’s first 100 days. Those lawmakers would see the 50 or so half-crazed liberals who lived in their congressional districts, be scared for their seats and more than likely break from Trump’s political agenda. Did the buses hauling people to these events break down? Did people stop caring as much on day 101? If people cared as much as we were led to believe, we would not be looking at a potential record low-turnout event in this special election. This is not an election for dogcatcher, county constable or some other low-level office. It is an election for the U.S. Senate. Being a member of the Senate is rarified air in the swamps of Washington, D.C. As we saw in the “skinny” repeal vote of “Obamacare” earlier this month, one vote in the Senate can make a huge difference. Once the political parties select their candidates, the special election will be on Dec. 12, two weeks before Christmas Day. Most people tune out of politics during that time of year and likely will not want to hear negative campaign ads in between renditions of “Jingle Bell Rock.” Will this anti-Trump movement find new life by then? I doubt it. And if it does not, their absence will confirm what we knew all along: It was not a serious political movement in the first place. A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Provalus moving HQ to Brewton BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM P rovalus, a subsidiary of IT solutions company Optomi of Roswell, Georgia, recently announced the selection of Brewton as its new United States headquarters. It will eventually hire 300 or more workers at a new facility to be built in the area. The arrival is expected to attract applicants from Mobile as well as other parts of lower Alabama given the preponderance of high-wage tech positions needed onsite. Provalus provides a wide range of IT-related services to clients in such fields as manufacturing, defense contracting, retail, food services and others. The company’s Brewton employees will be part of teams responsible for such services as app development, programming, break/fix customer service and cloud storage. • Development plans made use of multiple sources of funding, both public and private, including a special $1.5 million appropriation from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, according to a news release. • Jared Irby with Mobile-based Irby LLC reported the purchase of an 11-unit apartment complex at 1160 Elmira St. in the Oakleigh Historic District of Mobile for a group of local investors. • The company intends to invest around $100,000 to extensively update the property, which is currently at around 50 percent occupancy. Sam Marston with Marston Real Estate represented the sellers. • The former Hardee’s building located at 13350 N. Wintzell Ave. in Bayou La Batre recently sold for $200,000. Local investors purchased the 3,400-square-foot building, which is largely furnished and equipped, and they are actively recruiting a tenant. J.T. Jenkins and David Dexter with NAI Mobile handled the transaction. • Mission Fitness has opened near downtown Mobile adjacent to the Oakleigh Garden District. The fitness center will be on the ground floor of the Marine Street Lofts property at 951 Government St. Owner Jessica Callahan plans to host a pop-up event on Saturday, Aug. 19, to showcase the space. The event is also organized as a fundraiser for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit FuseProject. For more information, visit their website at www.missionfitness.rocks Alliance releases office market report The Downtown Mobile Alliance recently released its 2016 office market report, which indicates the leasing downtown was steady while occupancy rates and average asking rent prices rose slightly higher compared to the same time frame last year. The 2016 downtown Mobile office submarket remained stable with 1.975 million square feet of office space surveyed in the area, encompassing some 28 buildings. Overall, occupancy increased from 76 percent to 78 percent from 2016. Approximately 80,000 square feet was removed from the 2016 report as two properties were sold for redevelopment. According to findings, the market absorbed more than 49,000 square feet of office space and the average asking rent rose $.58 to $18 per square foot. Class A office space occupancy declined from 89 percent to 82 percent in 2016 as a result of tenancy moves and variation from self-reported occupancy. Highest vacancies were in Class C office space. However, two Class C office properties were purchased with plans to develop residential rental housing with commercial space on the first floors. • The Staples-Pake building, a 30,000-square-foot commercial building, was sold and is currently under construction to convert the property into market rate-priced multifamily apartments. The developer used state and federal historic tax credits to complete the rehabilitation financing. • The former Mobile Press-Register building at 304 Government St. was purchased by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians last year but plans for the property have not been an- 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 nounced. In addition, the Commerce Building at 188 N. Royal St. was bought and new owners are investing heavily in lobby and HVAC upgrades. This has resulted in decreasing vacancy for the property. BCAR recognizes members The Baldwin County Association of Realtors recently announced its 2017 Realtor of the Year, Ginny Stopa, and the 2017 Affiliate of the Year, Elsa VanEysbergen. Both were honored at BCAR’s annual awards luncheon held Aug. 10 at the office in Robertsdale. “It’s always an honor to see our best Realtor and affiliate members recognized for their efforts,” Sheila Dodson, CEO of BCAR, said. “They are truly special people who serve others beyond what is required.” Stopa is a real estate agent with RE/MAX by the Bay-Daphne and a broker at Alabama Coastal Rentals. She has been a member of BCAR since 1994 and a member of the BCAR leadership team for over a decade, including as president of the board of directors. Stopa will now compete at the state level where she will compete with other association members for the 2017 Realtor of the Year award for the Alabama Association of Realtors. VanEysbergen, BCAR’s 2017 Affiliate of the Year, is a local title agent and coowner of ReaLand Title. She has been a member of BCAR since 1999 and in the industry since 1982. BCAR is a professional trade association with over 1,700 members in the Baldwin County area. BCAR supports members through professional education, peer networking and MLS services. Mobile lands fitness HQ West Roxbury, Massachusetts-based Blast Fitness is relocating its corporate headquarters to Mobile by the end of 2017. “Most of the owners live in the Southeast and we like the fact that Mobile is a more central location aligned with growth plans,” Blast Fitness president and CEO Dean Parker said. The new headquarters will be located at 720 Oak Circle Drive E. in Mobile inside the former Callis Communications building. Upwards of 10 employees will work there with expectations to have around 25 employees by 2019. Parker took over as CEO and co-owner of the company in 2016. Comparisons have been made to big box franchise Planet Fitness, but with lower fees, according to Parker. “With initial memberships starting at $7.99, our goal is to offer the best value in America,” he said. Blast Fitness has 700 employees in 20 locations spread out across eight states, from California to Rhode Island. None is in Alabama, but the company plans to grow mainly through acquisition. Opening gyms locally is a priority, per Parker, with the goal of having locations in the area as soon as 2018.

CUISINE | THE DISH Those ol’ back-to-school lunchbox blues again W BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET ell, it’s happened again. You’ve squandered away a perfectly good summer without enough beach time and the kids are back in school. This was a weird month a few years back when Lucas refused to eat cafeteria food. It was his first year in kindergarten and he was not impressed with the grub at his new school, so his mom and I packed lunches every morning. By first grade I had convinced the chap there would be something enjoyable every day and he didn’t have to clean his plate. It made me think of my friends that brought their lunches, even into high school. The right sack lunch was valuable. It was leverage. You could get what you wanted if you had the right snack. These kids had such an advantage over those of us who paid $1.25 for meat and three plus a carton of chocolate milk. They could rule recess by what they brought into the cafeteria. It was like trading for cigarettes in prison. I remember Eric Thomas always had saltines and peanut butter, and was the first to show up with a juice box. Michael Weems always had sandwiches with a generous amount of delicious mayonnaise. Fruit Roll-Ups, zipper bags of cheese balls, Capri Suns, pickles and tooth-rotting candy became currency for something someone else bought at the school bookstore. Of course, these days there are restrictions far greater than when I was in grade school. Basically at my seventh grade you couldn’t bring alcohol, a firearm or a knife with a blade over 4 inches. Now the punishment for bringing anything with peanut butter is isolation at the leper table. It’s easier for a sexual predator with an AR-15 to make it onto school grounds than a Snickers bar or a PayDay. I’m not sure if the same goes for shellfish. If not, it’s coming. I wouldn’t be surprised if 10 years from now you’d have to have a certified gluten-free commercial kitchen proven to be unimpeded by WORD OF MOUTH Try the gumbo It’s an honor for Executive Chef Steve Zucker that will not be taken lightly. The man behind the menu of downtown Mobile’s Dauphin’s recently cracked the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of “100 Things in Alabama to Eat Before You Die” honor with his Gumbo Z’herb. For those not in the know, the dish is credited to the Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase, who with her husband opened the New Orleans institution Dooky Chase in the 1940s. Not the gumbo you’re thinking of, Gumbo Z’herb is a mixture of greens, smoked ham, sausage and brisket. Zucker’s New Orleans influence came when he was a young man of 17 finding himself in the Crescent City, studying the culinary arts as an apprentice under legend, author, chef and restaurateur John Folse. any type of contamination from nuts and shellfish just to be able to pack your child a lunchbox. Working with what limitations we have, the boys and I set out to create ultimate lunches capable of making trades that immediately skyrocket your child into the cool clique. Some of these ideas border on the absurd, but my children approve. Keep an open mind. We are spitballing ideas at a rapid pace. The first idea was Lucas’. They have a microwave to use if they just ask the teacher for permission. Lucas says forget the Kraft Easy Mac. He wants homemade Lobster Mac and Cheese. No doubt this is a memory from my birthday visit to Ruth’s Chris. It was a familystyle side he thought was his sole entrée. If you don’t care to make it yourself, they do sell it to go. I promise I don’t spoil my children. That was one night and it was a gift card (thanks, Curls). You obviously can’t have peanut butter sandwiches anymore. Graham says he prefers avocado on toast, anyway. Who are these kids with their hoity-toity ideas? Squeeze a little lime on the avocado and wrap it in a zip-close bag to hopefully prevent it from turning brown. At some point you are going to have to pack a lunch that will compete with square pizza day. You want to beat out the cafeteriaeating kids? You’d better pack a pizza. But you have to make sure your golden child has much better pizza than the cafeteria. Anchovies, meatballs, artichoke hearts, whatever topping Junior desires no matter how far fetched will make him the envy of the table. Make use of that thermos. Oyster soup with mushrooms is super easy to prepare. Start with a sauté of onions and garlic in butter. Add three cups of whole milk and half a cup of heavy cream. Bring the milk to barely a simmer and add a pint (or more) of oysters and their liquor. Finish with a handful of fresh chopped parsley, Creole seasoning to taste and a squeeze of lemon to brighten it up. Even the Our North Carolina transplant gets his flair for the Big Easy honestly and his respect for Leah Chase shines through. “She’s an institution. No one can touch Creole cooking like Leah,” the humbled Zucker said. “For me this has been a way to celebrate one of my life’s inspirations. Being honored for this version of her masterpiece is tremendous.” The homage to Chase’s original is true enough, but fans of Dauphin’s may find Zucker’s version tips the hat to coastal Alabama by adding Conecuh sausage, bacon and turkey wings. He also implements the Smoke Pistol into the cooking process for that extra flavor. The list was released as part of Alabama Restuarant Week, which is Aug. 11-20 statewide. For more information visit www. alabamarestaurantweek.com. rich kids will be jealous. Let’s talk about hummus. Little Suzy will think you don’t love her if you toss some store-bought single serving into that designer lunch bag. Moms who care start with chickpeas and a food processor. Slowly add quality olive oil (and a little reserved liquid if using canned chickpeas). The Spaniards have the best olive oil for this. Ask your darling if she would prefer roasted garlic or fresh cracked black pepper. Sriracha is a little daring at that tender age and if she trades it she may burn up an underclassman. Avoid commercially produced chips and toast your own pita. Carrots, cucumbers and bell pepper slices can work but you’re walking a fine line. You can’t expect high praise at the next PTA from other parents hearing of your legendary lunches if you just make your kid a wrap. You’ve got to dress that up and turn it into pinwheels. Painstakingly roll that spinach tortilla up tight with all the Virginia ham, artisanal cheese and hydroponic lettuce you can squeeze, toothpick it and slice into cute discs. It’s best to serve it with some kind of aioli that has more than one descriptive word in front of it — for example, lemon-garlic-tarragon aioli. Some people I know are too good for mayonnaise. You know who you are. #teammayonnaise Here comes the best part: dessert. Most schools have a ban on chocolate. My kids say you can bring Oreos but not a Hershey bar. Whatever. We want to keep this classy so our children believe they have the best parents. Homemade granola in a yogurt parfait with fresh-picked berries is a great idea. Another knuckle-busting option is freshly produced applesauce with lots of cinnamon and graham cracker sticks for dipping. It’s easy to elevate that Batman lunchbox or Frozen lunch bag. You want your kid to be popular, don’t you? Drop the Lunchables this year and show them how much you care! Cracker Barrel breaks ground in Saraland Fans of sawmill gravy, hashbrown casserole and rocking chairs will be pleased to know Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is officially coming to Saraland. The 10,000-square-foot facility will be built at 88 Shell St., with plans to open sometime next March. Locally this will provide more than 175 full- and part-time jobs and be the 31st location in our fair state. You know you can’t resist those pancakes. The biscuits are good, too. But my main reason for visiting Cracker Barrel is the Old Country Store. I’m not much for popguns, mechanical ferrets and bouncy balls but I have an undying love for Bubble Up. It’s my favorite soda pop ever. I’m not certain of the exact population of the Saraland/Satsuma area, but with a restaurant that seats 180 guests at a time I’m certain you will be get fed. The Wharf Uncorked announces talent It’s three days of culinary excess as The Wharf Uncorked rocks Orange Beach Sept. 14-16. A chef showdown, local wine dinners and a grand tasting are but a few of the events at this festival, which also serves as a qualifier for the World Food Championships. Participating restaurants include Bayes Southern Bar and Grill, Blue Water BBQ Co., Cobalt, Cosmo’s, Driftwood Steakhouse, Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina, Fora-Bama Yacht Club, Ginny Lane’s Bar and Grill, GT’s on the Bay, Luna’s Eat and Drink, Master Joe’s, Ronin Sushi Bar, Villaggio Grille, Voyagers and Wolf Bay Lodge. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and The Wharf box office. Visit www.TheWharfUncorked.com for more information. Recycle! A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 GROWLER STATION AND BITES 1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) PANINI PETE’S ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 525-9177 BUCK’S DINER ($) CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 CARPE DIEM ($) DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SOUTHERN CUISINE & CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0200 CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($) QUICHES & SANDWICHES 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889 CHICK-FIL-A ($) FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 GUMBO SHACK ($-$$) SEAFOOD & SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave •Fairhope • 928-4100 HOOTERS ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 JAMAICAN VIBE ($) MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973 JERSEY MIKE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 JONELLI’S ($) 1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999 CREAM AND SUGAR ($) HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 3242 Dauphin St. • 471-2590 LODA BIER GARTEN ($) MAMA’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 MARS HILL CAFE ($) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) 22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 DEW DROP INN ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd. • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228 E WING HOUSE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($) HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556 BENJAS ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) WEDGIE’S ($) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516 WILD WING STATION ($) INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 CHINA DOLL ($) PDQ ($) SAISHO ($-$$) CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) FUJI SAN ($) TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) GOLDEN BOWL ($) THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE 5955 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6134 CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) 85 N. Bancroft St. Fairhope • 990.8883 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) 2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D • Daphne • 626-2440 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862 ‘CUE BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739 BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 839-9927 BRICK PIT ($) A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001 COTTON STATE BBQ ($) DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957 ROYAL STREET CAFE ($) DREAMLAND BBQ ($) ROYAL KNIGHT ($) HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 SIMPLY SWEET ($) CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 MEAT BOSS ($) 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($) BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) THE HARBERDASHER ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157 SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062 ICHIBAN SUSHI ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 A LITTLE VINO KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 LIQUID ($$) DOMKE MARKET QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 FOOD PAK AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 RED OR WHITE SAISHO ($$) FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 THE VINEYARD UPSCALE WINE BAR 9 Du Rhu Dr. S 201 • 287-7135 6455 Dauphin St. • 433-0376 STIX ($$) 610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414 TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078 HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 THE GALLEY ($) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 DROP DEAD GOURMET SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 MODERN GASTROPUB INSPIRED BY JAPANESE KITCHEN 455 Dauphin St • 433-0376 CHARM ($-$$) FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS FROM THE DEPTHS THE BLIND MULE ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401 GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) CHUCK’S FISH ($$) CORNER 251 ($-$$) DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 FIVE ($$) 7 SPICE ($-$$) ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) ISTANBUL GRILL ($) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 KAN ZAMAN ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 MEDITERRANEAN FOOD AND HOOKAH 326 Azalea Rd • 229-4206 MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • DAPHNE • 621-2271 MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266 MONTEGO’S ($-$$) TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) LUCY B. GOODE ($$) MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) LAUNCH ($-$$) TAZIKI’S ($-$$) TIN ROOF ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) FAR EASTERN FARE LULU’S ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) FATHOMS LOUNGE O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 ROYAL SCAM ($$) TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299 EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544 195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 OLD SHELL GROWLERS ($) 18 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119 SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995 TP CROCKMIERS ($) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 NOJA ($$-$$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98• 273-3337 ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366

RIVER SHACK ($-$$) 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318. LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 ISLAND WING CO ($) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) MANCIS ($) MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322 MUG SHOTS ($$) IS THE GAME ON? BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663 BAR & GRILL 29740 Urgent Care Dr. • Daphne • 662-9639 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 OLD 27 GRILL ($) GUIDO’S ($$) 3250 Airport Blvd. Springdale Mall• 450-4556 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($) HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002 MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 LA ROSSO ($$) COMFORT FOOD 1716 Main St. Ste. C • Daphne • 281-2982 MACARONI GRILL ($$) SMALL PLATES, PIZZAS, PASTAS & WINE 3250 Airport Blvd. • 450-4556 MARCOS ($) MIRKO ($$) PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 BAUMHOWER’S ($) WEMOS ($) PAPA’S PLACE ($$) BISHOP’S ($) A SOUTHERN GRILL & BAR 3673 Airport Blvd. • 344-2131 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 MAMA MIA! AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GRIMALDI’S ($) Bel Air Mall • 476-2063 PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) RAVENITE ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 ROMANO’S MACARONI GRILL ($$) HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413 POOR MEXICAN ($) OLÉ MI AMIGO! ROOSTER’S ($) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) NAVCO PIZZA ($$) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14 • Daphne • 625-4695 VIA EMILIA ($$) AZTECAS ($-$$) LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 265-6550 ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 CINCO DE MAYO ($) MEXICAN CUISINE 260 Azalea Rd. • 375-1095 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 EL MARIACHI ($) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 FUEGO ($-$$) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 LA COCINA ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 LOS ARCOS ($) QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 3050 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET IP CASINO: 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU ISLAND VIEW: 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) SEAFOOD CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD BEAU RIVAGE: C&G GRILLE ($) BR PRIME ($$-$$$) PALACE CASINO: COAST RESTAURANT ($-$$) MIGNON’S ($$$) 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. BURGER, WINGS, PIZZA LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE JIA ($-$$) PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) STALLA ($$) STACKED GRILL ($-$$) EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI ITALIAN COOKING TERRACE CAFE ($) BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT HARD ROCK CASINO: INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN TREASURE BAY: 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 THE DEN ($-$$) HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) CQ ($$-$$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) BLU ($) SEAFOOD AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE WIND CREEK CASINO: SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET FIRE ($$-$$$) SATISFACTION ($-$$) HARRAH’S GULF COAST: 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SEND LISTINGS TO LISTINGS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Beer festival season is upon us! BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Photos courtesy of City of Mobile Office of Special Events The 20th annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival is scheduled for Aug. 26. W e love festivals on the Gulf Coast, and as we approach the end of summer, a number of brewfests for fans of craft beer are coming up in our area. In Mobile, the Dauphin Street Beer Festival has become a staple event of late summer, and as it enters its 20th year it looks to be bigger and better than ever. This year’s festival is Saturday, Aug. 26, from 6-9 p.m. There are will be 29 participating bars and restaurants throughout the LoDa entertainment district, plus the official Beer Fest tent on Cathedral Square. Tickets are $30 and available at the participating venues and online. This event sells out annually, so if you don’t want to miss out on the fun, get your tickets in advance. Information on where to buy tickets and updates for the event can be found on the Dauphin Street Beer Fest’s Facebook page. For your $30 you’ll get a mug and access to more than 90 craft beers to sample. The selection of beers is excellent, with something for everyone from a number of well-known (and loved) local brews to a number of unique styles from national breweries, and even some real obscure beers. Lower Alabama’s Fairhope Brewing Co. and Haint Blue Brewing Co. are both represented (at the Joe Cain Café, the Blind Mule and the Royal Scam), as are selections from other Alabama breweries, including Birmingham’s Avondale and Madison’s Rocket Republic brewing companies. A couple of weeks later in Pensacola, the 22nd annual Emerald Coast Beer Festival will be held at Rosie O’Grady’s Good Time Emporium in Seville Quarter on Friday, Sept. 8 (as part of the 20 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 festival there is a beer pairing dinner the night before, but that is already sold out). According to April King, vice president of Escambia Bay Homebrewers, the festival began with a few brewers meeting at Apple Annie’s in Seville Quarter for an informal tasting, and now annually hosts more than 2,000 attendees each year for an event that encompasses the entire Seville Quarter complex and Government Street. Tickets are $30 in advance, available online at www.mkt.com/ ecbf, and $40 the day of the event. The festival features more than 300 beers including 14 homebrews, adding to the uniqueness of the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (VIPs can get in a half hour earlier, but those tickets have also already sold out) and attendees will get a souvenir tasting glass. The Emerald Coast Festival focuses mainly on a wide selection of Gulf Coast craft brewers, from Texas to Florida, as well as a couple of national brewers, including Colorado’s New Belgium and Blue Moon. The beers from our region are really the draw, however, with an impressive list of craft breweries from our area represented at the event. For those willing to travel a bit farther, that same weekend, Sept. 9 from 2-5 p.m., the Alabama Craft Beer Festival and championship will be held in Florence. For $40 you can gain admission to the “penny beer garden,” where samples of 75 beers will be available for one cent each; at $75, a VIP pass will get you in the doors an hour earlier, plus access to the Brewers Awards luncheon and a souvenir T-shirt and growler. Finally, a clarification of my last column, on Mississippi beers. IN MOBILE, THE DAUPHIN STREET BEER FEST HAS BECOME A STAPLE EVENT OF LATE SUMMER, AND AS IT ENTERS ITS 20TH YEAR IT LOOKS TO BE BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER.” While Mississippi did not end state Prohibition on liquor until 1966, the sale of beer and wine with less than 4 percent alcohol in Mississippi was legalized in 1934. Both the 1934 and 1966 statutes gave counties the local option to remain dry and, as any of you who have ever lived in Mississippi know, many counties did (and still do) remain dry. When Lazy Magnolia became the first brewery to open in the state since before state prohibition was enacted in 1907, it did so by exposing a loophole in the law prohibiting the production of beer. An appeal to the state tax commission allowed for the opening of the brewery in 2003. In 2012, the Mississippi Legislature removed the old 4 percent ABV law and made it legal to produce and sell beer containing up to 8 percent ABV, helping to fuel the state’s growing craft beer industry.

COVER STORY Stimpson, Jones debate ahead of mayoral election I DALE LIESCH/REPORTER n what had been a week of sometimes heated believe that your debt issuance fails to comply with any of rhetoric for the two leading candidates running for the applicable tax requirements.” mayor of Mobile, incumbent Sandy Stimpson and The bonds were issued on July 26, 2006, “for the purchallenger Sam Jones were forced to say something pose of financing the cost of capital improvements for the city, refunding certain outstanding obligations and paying nice about each other. the expenses of issuance,” the IRS documents read. With smiles on their faces toward the end of WKRG’s The IRS would later send a Notice of Proposed Issue live debate Monday evening, the candidates were barely to the city in 2015, outlining the problems it found with complimentary. Jones said Stimpson had picked a good the 2006 bond issue based upon the previous administraMobile Fire-Rescue Department chief in Mark Sealy, and tion’s failure to properly allocate bond money. In essence, Stimpson thanked Jones for his service in the Navy and as the IRS told city leaders the bond and previous bonds had a member of the Mobile County Commission. not been fully allocated, therefore the 2006 bond would Aside from that, the two candidates differed on a range be considered taxable and the city would be on the hook of subjects, including hiring executive staff who live in for paying taxes and interest on it, Baldwin County, sports tourism opamounting to nearly $45 million. portunities, the Mobile Civic Center At issue for the IRS, according to and more, in two joint appearances the notice, is remaining money left over the past two weeks as the Aug. unspent in the 2006 bonds and in 22 election approaches. previous bonds as well. Meanwhile, Stimpson also THERE WAS ABOUT A The IRS concluded that remainbrought to light an Internal Revenue ing money from a previous bond, Service investigation into the appro5-INCH FILE WITH A referred to as a Series 2000, could’ve priation of a 2006 bond issue, which been used for the same purpose as his administration had to resolve. COVER LETTER OUTLINthe 2006 bond issue, which made the $63 million bond taxable, according IRS investigation ING THE ALLEGATIONS to the documents. On the first day of his adminis“The Service has considered that tration, Mayor Stimpson said, his OF MALFEASANCE OVER the Issuer’s expectations and actions executive director of finance, Paul as of the issue date of the bonds were BOND ALLOCATIONS. Wesch, walked into his new office not reasonable and a prudent person to find a pile of letters from the in the same circumstances would Internal Revenue Service indicating have made further inquiry into the outgoing Mayor Jones’ adminisremaining capital project funds of the tration misused a tax-free bond, Series 2000 before they were 100 percent refunded with something that could have cost the city as much as $45 new money,” the documents state. “That inquiry would million. have shown that the capital project funds for several prior “There was about a 5-inch file with a cover letter obligations were still outstanding, more than 10 years latoutlining the allegations of malfeasance over bond allocaer. The Issuer should then have evaluated the needs for the tions,” Stimpson said in a phone interview. “Mayor Jones governmental purpose of the Series 2000; made inquiries did not spend all the money as outlined in the contracts.” as to the capital projects still to receive bond proceeds; and Records provided by the city of Mobile show a assigned a portion of the capital project fund to defease the decades-long practice of carrying over tax-free bond balSeries 2000. A prudent person’s decision to use a portion ances from year to year, which put the city on the wrong of the capital project fund of the Series 2000 to defease the end of a 2013 IRS investigation into the issuance of a obligations is supported by the fact that the capital project 2006 bond worth roughly $64 million. fund is still outstanding on the call date (Feb. 15, 2010) The initial correspondence, addressed to then Finance and even at (Sept. 30, 2014).” Director Barbara Malkove in August 2013, outlined the Former Mayor Jones, did not return a call seeking comIRS’ intent to examine the 2006 bond issue as part of a ment for this story. Lagniappe has reached out to Malkove routine check for compliance issues. as well and will update this story with new information as “The primary purpose of this examination will be to it becomes available. ascertain the compliance of your debt issuance with the Bonds issued under former Mayor Mike Dow were federal tax requirements applicable to tax-exempt financalso investigated, according to IRS documents, as the ings,” the letter reads. “At this time, we have no reason to 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 city’s failure to fully allocate bonds goes back more than 19 years. The statute of limitations on two bonds — one in 1998 and one in 2001 — had expired and the IRS dropped those investigations. Dow said he didn’t have enough information to comment at this time. The city eventually settled the investigation after three years and $300,000 in legal fees, Stimpson said. While the IRS had initially asked for a $9.2 million penalty to settle the dispute, Stimpson said the city was able to negotiate a “nominal” fee. He did not disclose how much the city paid because the amount was confidential. It appears the settlement was one half of one percent of what the IRS originally asked for, according to a story in Bond Buyer. As for why he waited until a year after the settlement and just about a week before the mayoral election to make the issue public, Stimpson said he wanted to give citizens a full picture of the city’s financial outlook to counter claims Jones has made on the campaign trail taking credit for the city’s currently positive financial position. The issue was settled a year ago and Stimpson said he thought then it might be best for the city to simply move on, but feels Jones’ claims about the sound financial shape he left the city in four years ago required the matter to be brought to light. “I didn’t want to air a bunch of dirty laundry,” Stimpson said, adding, “We wanted to be forward-focusing.” He went on to say the city was able to talk the IRS out of levying the $9 million fine by arguing that the people being punished were the taxpayers of Mobile and not the people who had actually failed to properly handle the bonds. He said they were able to show the city’s financial stewardship had improved and that also played into the much smaller settlement. “We argued that not punishing the perpetrators but punishing the taxpayers was grounds for appeals,” Stimpson said. Stimpson also mentioned that when his administration took over, all the files in the finance director’s office, other than the one stack on her desk, were gone and her computer’s hard drive erased. City finances Due to the clearing of the hard drive, Stimpson described his administration’s task of reworking the previous administration’s fiscal year 2014 budget as traveling down a “dark tunnel.” Auditors had told Wesch the city’s general fund that year was “severely overdrawn” and if the proposed budget were to move forward, it would result in a $13 million deficit. Stimpson said he had to make tough choices to get the budget in order, including scrapping a raise Jones had proposed for city employees. “It was with that information that I knew two things,” Stimpson said in a phone interview. “One was that the raise would be going out the door. I made the announcement at the end of December and we started to produce an amended budget, which was approved in February.” Stimpson said he decided to get department heads more involved in the budgeting process. He would ask them where they thought they could save money and hold them accountable, he said. Jones told the audience during the WKRG debate Monday that if it had not been for his expansion of the city’s tax base by promoting two annexations worth $30 million annually, the city would be in a different financial predicament. In a previous debate, Jones took credit for Mobile’s financial position and criticized Stimpson for his reluctance to extend the 20 percent sales tax — also referred to as the “penny tax” — earmarked for capital improvement. Monday, Stimpson explained to the audience he initially vetoed the penny tax because it had been misused in the past. Since the passage of the tax, Stimpson has taken credit for a robust program that includes consultants hired by the administration to help organize projects split throughout the seven districts. Jones said the tax was earmarked during his time in office, arguing that the money was split evenly among four city accounts. Further, Jones said if Stimpson’s veto of the initial tax extension stood, it could have bankrupted the city. The difference in capital spending between the two administrations is evi

COVER STORY dent, according to annual budget documents. The majority of capital spending in the Stimpson years is due to the penny tax extension, which he initially vetoed. Revenue in the city’s capital budgets has increased every year since 2009, when the amount of money in the account failed to reach $10 million. Since then, the city has seen that number climb to $51.2 million in fiscal year 2016. The number of improvements and repairs has also increased in the capital budgets. In fiscal year 2009, the city spent just over $1 million, but spent more than $23 million in fiscal year 2016. Fiscal year 2016 was also the inaugural year of the city’s capital improvement program, or CIP. Jones told the debate crowd he managed the city during the toughest recession in recent history. On the general fund side of the ledger, the city has seen a more up and down pattern since 2009 when it comes to revenues. In fiscal year 2009, the city collected more than $216 million in revenue, nearly $152 million of which was in taxes. The city saw almost $205 million in revenue in 2010, $216.5 million in 2011, $217.4 million in 2012, $213.4 million in 2013, $218 million in 2014, $229.8 million in 2015 and $239.2 million in 2016. Expenditures in each of the years have fluctuated, as have personnel costs, according to the documents. Civic Center The future of the Mobile Civic Center was a focal point in recent debates and discussions for the two candidates. Jones told members of the Mobile Area Lodging Association at a meeting in Theodore last week he had a plan to renovate the civic center that wouldn’t cost the city anything. He said he proposed offering a long-term contract to a management firm that would renovate the center for its own use. In the WKRG debate, Jones accused Stimpson of working to close and tear down the civic center. “There is no doubt everyone here remembers you were going to tear it down,” Jones told Stimpson. Stimpson, who indeed once announced his intent to tear down the 53-year-old building, called it the “worst mistake” of his time as mayor. He said he learned from the “test run” that the center needed to be saved. He said the city is currently evaluating all of its more than 300 properties and will unveil the results of the survey to determine the costs of renovation. At that time, Stimpson said there will be a public debate about the project. Sports tourism While debating the merits of trying to keep the Mobile BayBears from leaving town, Jones told the crowd at WKRG’s debate he’d be interested in exploring the possibility of a “sportsplex” that would include an aquatic center and championship soccer fields. Jones also said the city should look to find another team to sponsor the BayBears. Historically the team has been the AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks and most recently the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Team ownership is not dependent upon the team’s Major League Baseball affiliate, though. Stimpson said he’s hopeful the city can possibly work with a local ownership group to keep the team in place. City employees Jones hit Stimpson for hiring employees and department heads from outside the city, specifically Baldwin County. While Stimpson defended the practice, comparing it to the private sector, Jones disagreed. “If you’re being paid by public dollars … and making decisions on the quality of life of residents, you should be a citizen,” he said. Stimpson added that he would work to improve the quality of life in Mobile so that a larger number of people live here in the future. Trump The candidates were asked directly at the debate about President Donald Trump. Trump has been a hotly debated figure nationwide and the Jones campaign has jumped on apparent connections between the president and Stimpson. Trump visited Mobile twice — once during the divisive 2016 campaign and again after his election win — and both times the city was left with a taxpayer-funded bill of thousands of dollars. Jones told the debate crowd he thought Trump was “in over his head” as the leader of the free world. “He has created an atmosphere … that is not good for this country,” Jones said of Trump. “The man was not cut out for the job he has.” Stimpson said his personal beliefs don’t matter because he’ll have to work with the president regardless, noting the White House controls a lot of money for municipal programs. “A mayor has to be nonpartisan to help promote the city,” he said. “We need to take advantage of what the federal government has for us.” The municipal election is Tuesday, Aug. 22. Also qualifying for the mayoral election were political newcomers Donavette Ely and Anthony Thompson. Every City Council district except Levon Manzie’s District 2 and Gina Gregory’s District 7 are contested. More information about those campaigns and sample ballots are available on www.lagniappemobile.com. A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Gulf City Lodge worthy of investment BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A ll it took was a little sex talk and everyone came running. Gulf City Lodge was packed with folks, many likely neophytes to its historic setting. The timeworn building on a downtown corner was perfect for the Downtown Business Alliance’s look at Mobile’s old red-light district. Azalea City native and Montgomery archivist Raven Christopher came armed with a video presentation and the acumen her evidence required. Christopher began with prostitution in the French colonial port town, then moved to 1888, when progressive reforms birthed a zone for the world’s oldest profession that lasted 30 years. Her exhaustive tales and insights are available in greater detail at her website, mobilesredlightdistrict.com. Christopher revealed the lodge’s own bawdy past. She narrowed its original construction to a period between 187385. Architectural historian John Sledge once called its particular style “socially … as well as historically significant.” A black-and-white photo of Bertha Clay appeared on screen, a madam who listed her 1897 address as 601 State St., the lodge’s current site. Lillian Carson’s face soon flashed, a madam at the same address in 1909, 1910 and 1920. Christopher found a 1924 deed for the property, which listed ownership by the Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World, an African-American fraternal order. Hence the rebirth as Gulf City Lodge. The building was later expanded, its capacity for entertainment and social events increased. When the Adult Albee classic at MTG Colored Carnival Association — later to become the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association — was founded before World War II, the lodge was at its epicenter. Chief organizer and first CCA King was Alexander Herman, who became Exalted Ruler of the Elks chapter. Queen Aline Jenkins Howard told a 2012 interviewer the royal couple didn’t ride in the CCA parade. “We sat and watched from the Elks Lodge,” she said, no doubt perched atop the tiered review stand on the building’s Warren Street side. Gulf City Lodge has hosted a reception for their successors ever since. Mardi Gras royalty through seven decades — including professional athletes Tommie Agee SOME QUESTIONS SUBSIDED FOR NOW BUT UNCERTAINTY LURKS. REPAIRS ARE STILL NEEDED, EQUIPMENT UPDATED, LEAKS PATCHED. THOUGH RENOVATED IN 2000, GULF COAST WEATHER CAN BE HARSH. ” and JaMarcus Russell, politicos Yvonne Kennedy, Douglas Wicks and Jermaine Burrell — have been feted at the lodge during Carnival. That number includes Alexis Herman, former U.S. Labor Secretary and daughter of Alexander Herman. For more information, call 251-433-7513 or go to mobiletheatreguild.org. USA faculty recital closes August The latest in the University of South Alabama’s faculty recital series takes place Aug. 29, starting at 7:30 p.m., when Dr. Rebecca Mindock takes the stage at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Mindock will tackle works for bassoon and contrabassoon by Robert Schumann, Noel Gallon and Kenneth Cooper. Tickets for the series are only available at the door; payment is by cash or check only. Admission is $8 for adult and $5 for senior citizens, youth under 18, USA faculty, staff and students. Musical Arts Series passes will be honored. For more information, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136. MOJO at Bernheim for August show Every so often, the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed shakes things up by moving their monthly gatherings to new 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 digs. They twice employed the Crescent Theater and have utilized facilities at the Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) to boot. On Monday, Aug. 28, they’ll return to the Mobile Public Library’s Bernheim Hall concert facility in the downtown branch to salute the soulful stylings of the inimitable Ray Charles — and employ some sizable chops to do so. Keyboardist and vocalist Sean Dietrich — the same man whose blog “Sean of the South” has become a regional rage — will perform the spotlight honors. He’ll be joined by saxophonist Chuck Schwarz, bassist Tom Latenser and drummer Fred Domulot. A preshow reception with refreshments begins at 5:30 p.m. The show itself starts at 6:30 p.m. Entrance is $15, $12 for students/military and $10 for MOJO members. For more information, call 251-459-2298, email mobilejazz@bellsouth.net or go to mojojazz.org. ARTSGALLERY When new professor Nick and his wife, Honey, follow a university welcome party with a stop by the home of a senior professor, they are in for far more than simply another round of drinks. It’s a night filled with a disheveled shell of a marriage that sucks them into its tortured and cruel convolutions. Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will grace the Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.) stage Aug. 18-27. The psychological tour de force that won a 1963 Tony Award is populated by Timothy Guy and Jo Ann Olivera as the older couple, George and Martha, while Brendan Cooke and Victoria Johnson play their young friends/victims, Nick and Honey. Joe Fuselli directs. It should be noted the play contains strong adult themes. Unless you feel your kids are ready for drunken debauchery and psychological agony, it is unlikely suitable for young children. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, $16 for students/seniors/military. The lodge was a focus of the African-American community in the 1940s and ‘50s. To enter, men needed a coat and tie, and women could not wear slacks. As Elks membership waned through the years, the building fell on hard times. An individual bought and mended it nearly 20 years ago. It’s fitting Christopher’s program took place in the midst of what was once deemed Mobile’s “jazz season.” Fans know of jazz’s genetic link with Storyville, New Orleans’ counterpart to Mobile’s Tenderloin. As Christopher spoke, the weeklong Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival was in full swing. In an era when the lodge had jazz bands every Sunday night and sharply dressed folks filled the dance floor to dust off everyday life before starting another work week, GCEHJF hosted jam sessions in the room. The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed began and prospered there, too. MOJO is so closely tied to the tantamount speakeasy’s emotionally varnished walls that when word leaked about recent questions on the building’s status, concern for the jazz society’s future appeared on social media. Some questions subsided for now but uncertainty lurks. Repairs are still needed, equipment updated, leaks patched. Though renovated in 2000, Gulf Coast weather can be harsh. One rumor afoot orbits plans for a jazz and blues museum at the lodge. It’s a daunting workload: nonprofit status, architectural evaluations, extensive overhaul, an expanded board of directors and access to very deep pockets. They would have to accommodate exhibits in addition to performance space, which might entail doubling the 10,000-square-foot facility, possibly into the lot next door. It’s not as if Mobile doesn’t have the legacy for a museum. Names like James Reese Europe, Cootie Williams, Urbie Green, Fred Wesley, Lil Greenwood, Sam Taylor and Jabo Starks arise, some of whom played that room. I undoubtedly missed others. Mobile keeps so much of its identity in its past, especially where Mardi Gras is concerned. It’s oddly stupefying a unique and utterly authentic cultural nexus like Gulf City Lodge hasn’t been coddled more. The American Legion Hall on Government Street was more decrepit than Gulf City Lodge and a quarter century older to boot. A Mardi Gras group saved it from demolition in March 2017. So why not Gulf City Lodge, then? It might be more low-key than a Government Street lot but its potential, value and appeal spreads across more realms.

MUSIC FEATURE Photos | Submitted APOLLO HERO ALBUM RELEASE PARTY SATURDAY, AUG. 19, 9 P.M. THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST., WWW.THEMERRYWIDOW.NET TICKETS: FREE After sorrow, a new release for Apollo Hero A BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM rt is one method of immortalizing both the talent and memory of its creator. The release of Azalea City alt. rock outfit Apollo Hero’s self-titled debut not only fulfills an endeavor that began years ago but also memorializes a band member who left this world too early. Considering the history of this band, Apollo Hero has combined talent, emotion and innovation to create a unique collection of songs that the band planned to release years ago. All the while, guitarist/ vocalist Cade Cashen says the album’s completion has also been driven by the memory and musical talent of fellow guitarist/vocalist, friend and founding member Nick Markow, killed in an accident involving a drunk driver. “We want to make this a celebration about this thing [the album] that so many people that knew us were looking forward to that we never got to have,” explained Cashen. “We want it to be a celebration of that and Nick’s life. Also, we want everybody to appreciate and love what we did, because we think it’s awesome. We love it, and we couldn’t be happier with it.” Ten years ago, Apollo Hero began to take form at the Mobile location of Guitar Center, where Cashen and bassist James Patton worked. After a few casual jams between Cashen and Patton, Markow was added to the mix, but their career paths put the project on hold. Markow and Patton left to pursue music in the Big Easy. Cashen moved to Atlanta to gain experience in music production. Even though distance separated them, Cashen and Markow continued to work together. Modern technology allowed the two to collaborate on song ideas. As the two began making plans to move back to Mobile, Cashen and Markow began solidifying songs, with plans to restart their project in familiar surroundings. After reuniting, the duo began performing their songs as an acoustic act. With each performance, the two began to recognize a musical bond strengthening not only between themselves but also with their audiences. Cashen says the feeling was akin to an artistic destiny fulfilled. “Everywhere we played, it was just an awesome reaction every time,” Cashen said. “It seemed like the crowds got louder every time we played. When we were writing a new song, it felt like the new song was better than the last one. Every day seemed better. We felt like what we were doing was right.” Cashen and Markow traveled to northern Alabama to lay down the acoustic versions of their music on an EP recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Even though they were circulating the EP, Cashen says he and Markow always envisioned their music played by a full band. This vision came to life with James Patton’s return to Mobile. Patton also recruited drummer Lance McAskill into Apollo Hero’s ranks. The group did not waste time in laying down tracks for what they planned to be their debut album. These tracks reflected a band that paid careful attention to its elaborate arrangements — 26 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 Apollo Hero has recorded an album including songs written by Nick Markow (right), who was killed in a crash involving driving under the influence in 2012. 10 versatile tracks showcasing influences ranging from alt. rock to blues. Halfway through the recording process, tragedy struck. The last time the group saw Markow alive was a happy one. The members of Apollo Hero were at a rehearsal dinner for a mutual friend’s wedding at which Markow would serve as best man. Cashen says he and Markow filled the night with jamming and singing with friends. The next day, Patton woke Cashen with the news Markow’s life had been cut short. According to Cashen, Markow’s passing not only ended a rare bond between artists but also the bond of friendship. “I firmly envisioned a life, a band and a career with Nick,” Cashen said. “I thought that after I graduated college that I didn’t have to get a job, because I would be playing with my band. We all thought that. We all thought what we were doing had enough there to make whatever we wanted to happen happen.” Three years passed before Cashen and McAskill reconnected at a social gathering. The two began what was intended to be a new project, but the two found themselves going back to Apollo Hero’s recordings. The need for artistic closure began to plague them. Cashen and McAskill wanted to finish what they had started years ago. The completion of this debut was encouraged by not only their confidence in the album’s material but also the desire to immortalize Markow as both friend and artist. With a newfound determination, Cashen says, the group began an extremely ambitious task of completing the debut with Markow’s musical imprint on the album intact. “We really wanted to finish it, because we still believed that it was good,” Cashen said. “Beyond that, this is my life’s work, and it’s also Nick’s legacy. Since he’s gone now, nobody is going to know what a great person he was and what a great player he was if we didn’t finish it.” Even with his musical production knowledge, Cashen says finishing the debut was quite a challenge. The band had recorded its initial foundation tracks on tape live in the studio, but had yet to finish the album’s vocal work and other overdub tracks, including Markow’s contributions. Cashen began to pillage a wide range of previously recorded material from the band in the hopes he would find appropriate tracks. Cashen harvested Markow’s guitar tracks from demos recorded in a storage unit off Schillinger Road, as well as “templates” he and Markow had sent Patton and McAskill while they were still living in New Orleans. Cashen filled in any blanks created by the absence of a solo track from Markow. However, Cashen says including the late guitarist’s vocal work proved the most challenging. This obstacle was especially difficult to overcome with songs like ‘Overdose,’ which features harmonies between Cashen and Markow. “We had no recordings of it [Markow’s harmony], except for a demo that we had sent to some kid that we were trying to get to play drums,” Cashen explained. “It was an MP3 from when we initially wrote the track. What I had to do is take the track and make duplicates to phase cancel out as much of the track as I could to isolate enough of Nick’s vocal to put behind my vocal to generate the harmony behind my vocal.” After mastering by Grammy winner Bernie Grundman (Tom Waits, Steely Dan), Cashen is not hesitant to say the album turned out better than he expected, and he can’t wait to perform the tracks live. The lineup for this album release party will feature all the original members with guitarist Dave Smithwick’s (Patton’s cousin) guitar and vocals standing in for Markow. Sherry Neese will also be on hand to provide her vocal talents. In addition to the album’s tracks, Cashen says the evening will include an improv jam and a selection of covers the original lineup wanted to perform. As far as the future of Apollo Hero, Cashen’s answer consists of three simple words. “I don’t know,” he admitted. “To be honest, we’ve spent so much of our time finishing this record that we haven’t spent as much time as we would’ve liked thinking about where we wanted to go in the future. So, I know that there will be something on the horizon, but I don’t know what form it will take.”

MUSIC BRIEFS Locals only BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Catt’s “Radio Avalon” Live Locals Only Concert Date: Monday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Venue: Veet’s Bar & Grill, 66 Royal St., 251-694-3090 Tickets: Call for more info. Photo | Facebook | Catt Sirten F or decades, radio personality Catt Sirten has served as a patron of the Mobile Bay music scene. From his radio programs “Radio Avalon” and “Catt’s Sunday Jazz Brunch,” both airing on 92ZEW, Sirten has always provided broadcast time for local sounds. Recently, he’s added a visual element via Alabama Public Television’s “Live from Avalon.” Catt’s “Radio Avalon” Live Locals Only Concert will celebrate the 5,000th episode of Sirten’s “Radio Avalon” series, with proceeds going toward a special 5,000th episode advertising fund. The concert will be recorded and broadcast on 92ZEW as the 5,000th episode of “Radio Avalon” on Thursday, Aug. 23. This event will feature a who’s who of local artists. Phil Proctor and Stan Foster will bring their Phil & Foster and The Marlow Boys projects to the stage. Yellowhammer had the “Celebrate the City” crowd mesmerized by their jams and plan to do the same in Sirten’s name. Singer-songwriters Eric Erdman and Ryan Balthrop will use their respective sets to perform their homegrown sounds. Wet Willie’s Donna Hall will be adding her pristine vocals to the mix. Roman Street will spice up the night with its exotic gypsy jazz. Light Travelers will bring the combined talents of Karl Langley and John Keuler to the mix. Delta Reign has a batch of local bluegrass for the crowd. Violinist Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds’ Americana repertoire will complete the lineup. In memoriam Band: Rick Raines Memorial Jam Date: Sunday, Aug. 20, 2 p.m. Venue: The Blues Tavern, 2818 Government Blvd., 251-479-7621 Tickets: Free Since the late 1980s, blues favorites Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs have featured a number of great players in their lineup. Not long ago the group hosted a memorial jam for late band member and local music icon Luther “Blue Lou” Wamble. Now they’re playing a memorial to the late Rick Raines, the band’s original keyboardist. Before he moved to the Azalea City, Raines called Champaign, Illinois, his home. It was there Raines lent his talents to a band that would later become REO Speedwagon. Raines moved to Mobile in 1979 and found himself in the ranks of the late John Brock’s band before becoming a Lucky Dogg. Raines also performed alongside local notables such as Rick Chancy and Lisa Mills. When he was not behind the keys, Raines ran a painting business, which kept many local musicians afloat when gigs were light. If the Wamble event is any indication, the Raines memorial jam should be a freewheeling day of righteous sounds from a vast collection of local musicians. From a land Down Under Band: Sick Puppies Date: Tuesday, Aug. 22, with doors at 6:30 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $10 (21+ free), available at the door and via venue website Every once in awhile, Australia gives the rest of the world a taste of its obscure rock scene. From AC/DC to INXS, this continent has proven it has no shortage of thunderous rock sounds. Sick Puppies used their sophomore effort “Dressed Up as Life” — with its driving rock anthem “All the Same” — to gather a listening audience in the United States. The band followed “Dressed Up as Life” with the album “Tri-Polar,” which reached gold status in the U.S. and their home country. Sick Puppies will bring the music of “Fury” to their Azalea City fans. This fifth addition to their catalog continues the band’s mainstream rock legacy with 11 intense tracks. Sick Puppies maintain their trademark rock formula and energize it with modern production. The group keeps the adrenaline high with tracks such as “Earth to You” and “Black & Blue.” These tracks are contrasted by singalong anthems such as “Where Do I Begin.” 28 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7

THUR. AUG 17
Felix's— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Kyle Wilson and Davis Nix, 1p// Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p/// Pale Moon Rising, 4p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Dave Chastang, 6p//// Ja Rhythm, 6p//// Brian Hill Duo, 9p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10p//// JoJo Pres, 10:15p//// Jerry Jacobs Band, 10:30p
Hangout—Yeah Probably, 7p// G-Rivers, 11p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Adam Holt Band, 9:30p
Hard Rock (Live) — John Kay & Steppenwolf, 8p
Listening Room—The Marlow Boys
Lulu's— Jeri, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Gypsy, 8p
The Merry Widow— Deadbeats of Comedy Tour, 9p
Moe's BBQ (Daphne) —The Georgia Flood, 8p
Moe's BBQ (Foley) — JustinWall, 6p
Moe's BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p AUG 18 —The Dunaway Brothers All Sports Bar & SanBar— Scott Koehn Billiards— DJ Markie and Lisa Zanghi Duo Mark, 10p Soul Kitchen— Bob & Beau Rivage— Kenny Larry, Swinger,Whatever, Rogers, 8p Logan Gunn, Cosmos, 10p Big Beach Brewing— Tacky Jacks (Gulf Big Daddy McKorkendale, Shores)— Mason 6:30p Henderson, 6p Bluegill— LeeYankie, 12p// Tacky Jacks (Orange Blind Dog Mike, 6p Beach) — Charlie Blues Tavern— Soul Hudgins, 6p River Levee, 9p Veets—The Family Callaghan’s— Motel Jewels, 9p Radio The Wharf— Matchbox Cockeyed Charlie’s— Twenty DJ Chill, 10p Wind Creek Casino— Dority’s Bar and G-Funk, 9p Grill— Jacob Steifel The Zebra Club— Blues Tavern— John Fleming Duo, 8:30p Callaghan’s— Phil Proctor Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Dority’s Bar and Grill— Soulshine Duo, 6p Fairhope Brewing— Bluegrass Jam Felix’s—Topic Flyer Fin’s— Ricky Hall, 7p Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// Davis Nix, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Jerry Jacobs, 10p//// KyleWilson, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) —Topher Brown & The Family Business, 8p Listening Room— Danika Holmes with Jeb Hart Lulu’s— Adam Holt Duo, 5p SanBar— Jim Andrews Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Matt Slowick, 6p Veets— Shawna P., 8p Wind Creek Casino— G-Funk, 8p 30 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 Pirates Cove— Steven LeeViel and Drenda Bledsoe, 5p SAT. AUG 19 SanBar— David Jones Jazz Alchemy—The Strain and Soul Kitchen— Bacq 2 Diamond Needle, 10p Business, 10p Beau Rivage—Terry Tacky Jacks (Gulf Fator, 9p Shores)—Three Bean Big Beach Brewing— Soup, 6p Strickly Isbell, 6:30p Tacky Jacks (Orange Bluegill— Bruce Smelley, Beach) — Charlie Hudgins, 12p// DOTC, 6p 11a// Gringofife, 6p Blues Tavern— mic Veets— Sucker Punch, 9p McNaughton Band, 9p Wind Creek Casino— Callaghan’s— Paw Paw’s G-Funk, 9p Medicine Cabinet Cockeyed Charlie’s— SUN. AUG 20 Jordan Bramblett Alchemy— Brett Dority’s Bar and LaGrave and the Midnight Grill—The Red Clay Transaction, 3p Strays, 6p Big Beach Brewing— Fairhope Brewing— John Hart Project, 3p MaxTribe, 7p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Bluegill— LeeTankie, 12p// Ben Leininger and Friends, 6p Flora Bama— Al Blues Tavern— John and Cathy, 1p// Mason Hall, 6p Henderson Duo, 1p/// Callaghan’s— Will Big Muddy, 2p//// Last Kimbrough with Lilly HonkyTonk, 2p//// Dave Winwood McCormick, 4p//// Greg Lyons, 5p//// Jack Robertson Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Andrew McCarthy, Show, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s 1p Chill’n, 6p//// Last Honky Tonk, 6p//// Lefty Collins Dup, Dority’s Bar and 9p//// Brian HillTrio, 10:15p//// Grill— Ryan Balthrop Felix’s— Bobby Butchka KurtThomas, 10:30p Flora Bama— Foxy Hangout— Ja’Rhythm, Iguanas, 12p// Songs of Rusty, 7p// DJWeek N, 11p 1:30p//// Brittany Grimes, Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Adam Holt Band, 2p//// Rebecca BarryTrio, 2p//// Kevin Swanson, 5p//// 9:30p IP Casino— Mickey Gilley Jezebel’s Chill’n, 5:30p//// Listening Room— Dave Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Jay Williams Band, 10p//// Bruce Waite Smelley Duo, 10:15p Lulu’s— Phil & Foster, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Adam Holt The Poarch Ninjas, 6p Band, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Bryan and Andrew Ayer Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// CoConut Radio, 5p Trio, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Saenger— Gone with the Wind, 3p Brigham Cason Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, — Doubleshot Identity Crisis, 9p 2p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gringofifie, 11a// Jamie Adamson, 6p Veets—The Family Jewels, 8p MON. AUG 21 Dority’s Bar and Grill— ShayWhite Felix’s— Rodger Fleshman Flora Bama— Founders and Friends, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Mason Henderson, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. AUG 22 Bluegill— SheaWhite Butch Cassidy’s— Pete Yong Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Roger Fleshman, 7p Dority’s Bar and Grill— Jonny Hayes Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora Bama—T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Al and Cathy, 8p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Soul Kitchen— Sick Puppies, 7:30p WED. AUG 23 Bluegill— Matt Neese Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p/// Dave McCormick, 8p//// Logan Spicer andTony Ray Thompson, 10:15p Lulu’s— JustinYawn, 5p Veets— MarkWillis & Friends, 8p

True adventure story explores Amazon jungle I FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 didn’t realize how few films like “The Lost City of Z” there are until I watched it. It’s not an action film, but it certainly has more action than most dramas. It’s an adventure film based on a true story of Percy Fawcett, an early 20th century British explorer determined to find proof of the advanced civilization he is convinced once existed in the heart of the Amazon. Whether he’s facing down piranhas while abroad or snooty British scientists scoffing at “inferior” races back at home, Charlie Hunnam commands the screen as Fawcett, especially because he is no superman explorer. We learn right away that, while he is a skilled soldier, he is still desperate for advancement, and his career is at a deficit because of the shame his alcoholic father brought on the family name. Self-interest, not heroics, launches his first journey to the Amazon. Joined by his aide-de-camp Henry Costin (a great character role for Robert Pattinson, who is finally moving away from his glittery vampire past), Fawcett and his small team make a treacherous journey down the Amazon, strongly recalling “Heart of Darkness” and “Apocalypse Now.” He is just there on a surveying mission, but clues to an advanced civilization described by his guide haunt him once he returns to England. “The Lost City of Z” is a richly detailed, carefully paced story, and it is also very beautiful and atmospheric. A sense of authenticity pervades all the settings and all the characters, as appropriate to a fabulous and legendary but also true story. Based on the 2009 book of the same name by New Yorker writer David Grann, the period details are fully realized but never overpower the story. As Fawcett’s intellectual wife, Sienna Miller gets to do more onscreen than usual, ably but grudgingly keeping the home fires burning for the years Fawcett is gone. The aforementioned pace of this somewhat lengthy film allows for ample character background and development, creating a strong foundation for the many action sequences. This includes not just jungle expeditions, but trench warfare in World War I. There are many issues of colonialism and racism inherent in a film about white British explorers in a nation not their own, and the film presents the story without demonizing or lionizing Fawcett. His thoughts on these subjects are complex and flawed; he is more enlightened and sympathetic than many of his countrymen, but he is also out to make a name for himself and his family. His family, too, is another source of complexity in the film. He discusses equality with his wife, but she clearly points out how far short of that they fall. He anguishes over leaving his family, but does so anyway. Eventually his son grows up and accompanies him on his final expedition, consigned with his father to an unknown fate in the lush jungle. “The Lost City of Z” is a rather glorious adventure tale, almost in the vein of “Indiana Jones” without the humor. It is old fashioned in the best sense, full of pith helmets, piranhas, compasses and mystical gold glittering in the mist. “The Lost City of Z” is currently available to rent. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 Photos | Aidan Monaghan / Claudette Barius COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 FROM LEFT: “The Lost City of Z” is a true-life drama centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s. In “Logan Lucky,” Adam Driver and Channing Tatum are two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. NOW PLAYING MAUDIE Crescent Theater THE GLASS CASTLE AMC Jubilee Square 12, AMC Mobile 16, Cobb Pinnacle 14 ANABELLE: CREATION All listed multiplex theaters. THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE All listed multiplex theaters. DETROIT All listed multiplex theaters. KIDNAP All listed multiplex theaters. THE DARK TOWER All listed multiplex theaters. ATOMIC BLONDE All listed multiplex theaters. FIDAA Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE EMOJI MOVIE All listed multiplex theaters. VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS All listed multiplex theaters. DUNKIRK All listed multiplex theaters. GIRLS TRIP All listed multiplex theaters. WISH UPON All listed multiplex theaters. WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES All listed multiplex theaters. SPIDER MAN: HOMECOMING All listed multiplex theaters. DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. BABY DRIVER All listed multiplex theaters. CARS 3 All listed multiplex theaters. WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. NEW IN THEATERS LOGAN LUCKY Steven Soderbergh directs Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig in a heist comedy set at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Quite a promising group of actors and director. All listed multiplex theaters. THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD Ryan Reynolds and Samuel Jackson star as a bodyguard and a hitman, respectively, who have 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator (Gary Oldman, of course). All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS AUGUST 17, 2017 - AUGUST 23, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST Reese’s Senior Bowl “Girls of Fall” “Girls of Fall” is a unique event focusing on female football fans and featuring football, fashion and fun with opportunities to eat, drink and shop. Thursday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. at Mobile’s Convention Center. Visit seniorbowl.com. Absentee Election Office The Absentee Election Office for the Aug. 22 city of Mobile municipal election is now open on the first floor of Government Plaza, 205 Government St. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 251-208-7377. Cuts for kids During the month of August, Remington College will provide free back-to-school haircuts for students 17 and under at 4368 Downtowner Loop S., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 251-3424848 for appointments. Walk-ins welcome. Healthy Women The Healthy Woman program at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center will host keynote speaker Holly Rowe at its annual celebration dinner. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Call 251-949-3562. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2 behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Free family movie night Join Dauphin Island on the West End Beach for a free movie at dusk on Friday. This week’s film is “Happy Feet 2.” Boat tour Historic Blakeley State Park conducts a three-hour narrated tour of the TensawMobile River Delta and the Port of Mobile beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; $35 for adults, $17 for children 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 to reserve space. Mission Fitness pop-up Try a sampling of fitness classes and enjoy the best view of Mobile on the roof of Marine Street Lofts. Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-11 a.m., 951 Government St.; $10 donation benefits The FuseProject. Visit www.missionfitness.rocks. Rabies and microchip clinic University Animal Hospital and volunteers along with staff from the Mobile Animal Shelter will host a rabies and microchip clinic to benefit the animal shelter’s Spay and Neuter Fund on Saturday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at University Animal Hospital. Saenger film series Saenger Theatre’s Summer Classic Movie Series continues Sunday, Aug. 20 with “Gone with the Wind.” $6 per adult, $3 per child 12 and under and seniors 60 and over. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., film begins at 3 p.m. Call 251-208-5601. Solar eclipse Mobile and Baldwin counties will experience a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. The eclipse begins at 12:01 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m., with maximum eclipse, where 85 percent of the sun’s surface will be obstructed, occurring at 1:33 p.m. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 Science on tap The Mitchell Cancer Institute’s Dr. Joel Andrews will present “Shooting for a Cure: Lasers as Tools in Cancer Research,” Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores, and Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at Moe’s Original Bar B Que in downtown Mobile. Lunch and learn Mitchell Cancer Institute hosts monthly “lunch and learn” events. The subject Tuesday, Aug. 22, at noon will be “Do you need genetic testing?” Lunch will be held in the multipurpose room on the second floor of MCI. Call 251-445-9647. Election day The Mobile Municipal Election is Tuesday, Aug. 22. Polls will be open from7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.cityofmobile.org. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 251-625-6888. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information. FUNDRAISERS “50 Days of Giving” The Shoppes at Bel Air is carrying out its “50 Days of Giving” program. On Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants can adopt a duck for $5 for a chance to win a cruise while raising money for Ronald McDonald house. Call 251-375-1297. “Bark at the Park” Join ARF for “Bark at the Park” on Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets cost just $10 for the 5:05 p.m. BayBears game and the proceeds will support ARF. It’s a fun evening for the whole family. To purchase a ticket, email Natalie@ animalrescuemobile.org. ARTS MSO Sneak Peek The Mobile Symphony will offer a FREE string quartet performance in the Willson Rehearsal Hall of the Larkins Music Center, 257 Dauphin St., on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. “Constellations” “Constellations” by playwright Nick Payne will be in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Mainstage Theatre on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. Contact jlambard@ southalabama.edu for more information. Mobile Mystery Dinners A performance of “A ‘Killer’ Class Reunion” will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. at Renaissance Riverview Plaza. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-415-3092.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Mobile BayBears
The Mobile BayBears are back in action at Mobile's Hank Aaron Stadium. The team takes on Jacksonville Aug. 16-20. Call 251479-BEAR.

Alabama's Strongest Man/Woman
Enjoy amazing feats of strength as the strongest men and women in Alabama go head to head for prizes, glory and state records. Aug. 19-20 at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Visit www.thehangout.com.

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Amateur athletes to display their strength at Gulf Shores BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T UM soccer teams get noticed In preseason soccer polls for the Southern States Athletic Conference, the University of Mobile women’s team is picked to win the league title. Their male counterparts should also be in the running as they are third in the ballots. • The Lady Rams got four first-place votes to edge out powerhouses Martin Methodist and William Carey. Last year, UM and Martin Methodist shared the regular-season title while William Carey grabbed the tournament trophy. Brian Person is entering his 11th season as head coach. Last year’s club finished 15-4-2 overall and reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NAIA Championships. “Graduating as many players as we did last year, we know it will be very tough to hold onto the number one spot,” Person said, “but we will work very hard to attempt to be ranked number one in the conference at the end of the year as well.” Cayla Hebert, twice a NAIA third-team All-American, returns along with Noemi Mallet (SSAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year), Nikole Cruz (SSAC Newcomer of the Year), Cheyne Bush (SSAC All-Freshman pick), Colleen Kennedy, Savannah Rommel and Adama Samura. The Lady Rams open play Aug. 24, hosting Spring Hill at 7 p.m. • The Rams are picked behind William Carey and Dalton State in the men’s preseason poll. Coach Daniel Whelan’s team was 11-7 last year. “As always, the SSAC will be extremely competitive,” said Whelan, now in his fourth season. “It is a very hard league with a lot of good teams.” The Rams return 17 players, including eight starters. Two-time Offensive Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Newton Henry leads the way. Fellow all-conference member Casey Culver joins him as the two seniors have combined to record 37 goals and 12 assists. Other all-league selections include Jordan Sinclair (2015 Defensive Player of the Year and 2016 first-team pick) and Lamine Conte (SSAC All-Freshman). The Rams hit the pitch August 25 at John Brown University in Arkansas. The first home match is Aug. 29 against Pensacola Christian. Jaguar soccer game moved Because of a conflict with a University of South Alabama football game, the Jaguar soccer team will move its Sept. 8 game with Southeastern Louisiana up one day. The starting time will remain at 7 p.m. USA’s football game with Oklahoma State was originally set for Sept. 9, but was moved for television. It kicks off that Friday at 7 p.m. from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. In other soccer news, the game against Alabama on Sept. 1 is now set for 7:30 p.m. Photo | Courtesy of Chris Slater he 1964 film “Muscle Beach Party” is remembered for two things. It featured a then 13-year-old Stevie Wonder and — as the title might imply — a large contingent of athletes who made an impression in the sand with their weightlifting skills. There may not be any Hollywood directors in Gulf Shores this weekend, but there will be plenty of powerful amateur athletes flexing their muscles during the fifth annual Alabama’s Strongest Man/Woman Contest. The competition will be in the courtyard of The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Chris Slater, owner of Alabama Strength in Foley, is promoting the event. “I am the chair for the state of Alabama with the North American Strongman Corporation,” Slater said. “Part of my role is to host a contest every year, but also try to help promote the sport of strongman in the area. “This is our fifth year running this contest. We went from 14 athletes in year one to 73 last year.” Competition starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There are five events for the participants: max axle press (for state record), axle deadlift for repetitions, duck walk medley, sandbag carry for maximum distance, plus keg carry and load. On Sunday, there will be an atlas stone-loading event where the athletes have a chance to win money. The field will be divided into six divisions: Women, Novice, Masters, Lightweight Open, Middleweight Open and Heavyweight Open. Slater is expecting competitors from Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana. Although there is no admission charge for spectators, Slater said a portion of the proceeds will go to the family of 3-year-old McKinley Turner, who is battling anaplastic ependymoma, a rare childhood brain cancer. For more information on Alabama’s Strongest Man/ Woman Contest, call 517-812-4143 or send email to alabamastrengthgym@gmail.com. THE FIFTH ANNUAL ALABAMA’S STRONGEST MAN/WOMAN CONTEST WILL FEATURE AXLE DEADLIFT, DUCK WALKING, SANDBAG CARRYING, PLUS KEG CARRYING AND LOADING. lish learners can read along with the story. It can be found at www.learningenglish.voanews.com. Spradley has conducted scholarly research on the growth of eSports and recently co-authored a piece on the subject for The Sport Journal, USSA’s peerreviewed online production. The article can be found at www.thesportjournal.org. Beans up for NCAA honor Kaitlyn Beans, a former USA track and field athlete, is one of two women nominated by the Sun Belt Conference for the 2017 NCAA Women of the Year Award. The other nominee is Haley Haden from Louisiana-Lafayette. USSA faculty member featured The award is based on academics, athletics, service and leadership. There are Dr. Brandon Spradley, United States Sports Academy’s 145 nominees. The winner will be announced Oct. 22. director of sports management, was recently interviewed During her career, Beans captured six individual conference titles in the triple about the growth of eSports (video game competitions) in jump and long jump. A second-team NCAA All-American, she was the 2017 SBC collegiate athletics for an article. Outstanding Field Athlete of the Year as well as the Jaguars’ Female StudentThe “Learning English” program, Voice of America’s Athlete of the Year. multimedia source of news and information for English Beans was a three-time recipient of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country learners worldwide, published the article, titled “Are Video Coaches Association’s All-Academic Award. In the community, she volunteered Games the Next Big College Sport?” at Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home and St. Mary’s Orphanage. She also VOA articles are both printed and voiced so that Engserved on South’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7

STYLE HOROSCOPES THE COMPLETE ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE ANSWERS FROM PAGE 40 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 LEO (7/23-8/23) — Knowing a guy too embarrassed to admit how little he knows about football, you’ll encourage him to attend the “Girls of Fall” fundraiser dressed in drag. He’ll be ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. You’ll build a sundial for the solar eclipse. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — As one of only three undecided voters ahead of the mayoral election, you’ll seek advice from a nonpartisan source. The clergyman will advise you to write in Doris Brown. You’ll balance an egg on the sidewalk during the solar eclipse. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You frankly won’t give a damn about the Saenger’s screening of “Gone with the Wind” as you arrive Sunday, more than a month early for Trombone Shorty’s next concert. There will be no showers or Wi-Fi, but at least it’s quiet most of the time. You’ll apply SPF 100 in anticipation of the solar eclipse. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll enroll in Alabama’s Strongest Man/Woman competition only to ask each of the other competitors, “Do you even lift, bro?” After observing the solar eclipse, your main takeaway is how similar the experience is to chewing 5 Gum. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — In an effort to secure a major economic development project, you’ll plant the idea in the brain of an automotive CEO via dream inception. You’ll realize you’ve failed when human DNA is modified to replace feet with hoverboards. You’ll livestream the solar eclipse from Bamahenge. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Taking a cue from the city of Mobile, you’ll stop paying your mortgage — using the dumb excuse you “forgot your banking password.” The lender will be totally cool with it, man. You’ll eat a few peyote buttons before watching the solar eclipse. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Rather than seek more taxpayer money to build additional roads and bridges to the beach, you propose constructing a very large catapult. Travelers will safely land upon the giant pile of cash you save. You’ll be nearly blinded by counterfeit solar eclipse glasses. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — To revive the storied Gulf City Lodge, you’ll transform it into a joint prostitution and jazz museum. It will be the genesis of a mass body lice outbreak, eventually bringing coastal tourism to its knees, no pun intended. You’ll wonder what that big round thing is blocking the sun. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll renounce your U.S. citizenship after you feel forced to participate in another special election. When no other country will accept you, you’ll flip a coin on either Cuba or North Korea. You’ll watch the solar eclipse from a life raft in international waters. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll increase your tolerance for craft brews in preparation for the 20th annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival. Starting with a mild IPA, you’ll work up to chewing whole grains and dry hops. You’ll sleep through the solar eclipse, mistaking it for a lunar eclipse. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll be kicked out of a roundtable with Gov. Kay Ivey for asking her how her day has been. You’ll regret never getting to say goodbye as she succumbs to old age weeks later. You will have an obscured view of the solar eclipse. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Friends and family will worry about your mental health as you become more of a reclusive miser. You’ll be involuntarily committed after you’re discovered gathering coins from the Fairhope fountain. You’ll be abducted by aliens during the solar eclipse.

STYLE GARDENING The perennial return of autumn BY BRENDA BOLTON, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: I need suggestions for more fall-blooming plants in my perennial garden, including some for birds, butterflies and hummingbirds. A: Despite the heat of August, the promise of fall shimmers on the horizon. I love a fall garden of perennials, our reward for surviving summer. We often enjoy planting a bloom-filled spring garden, only to see it collapse just when the butterflies and hummers need it most. The main cultural requirements for a successful perennial garden are sunlight, soil, sustenance and, beyond that, patience and timing. Our problem with seasonal perennials is that we want them when we see them performing around town. Because we want them then, the sellers stock them and the garden columnists write about them. So why is that a problem? Because perennials require timing and patience. Perennials, unlike annuals, will not achieve peak performance when planted. They are not “plant today, enjoy tomorrow” plants. Patience. A perennial flower’s first season is about six months after its seed-starting time, or several months later than when they are transplanted, and they peak a year or more later. Timing. Here we are in mid-August, so your best plan now is to prepare for cool-weather planting by enriching your soil with compost, and plant only those that you can find as large potted transplants to nurse along under brutal sunlight. Fill in other transplants in October and November in cool weather when winter rains are approaching. Early next spring, after last frost, start seeds for fall perennials that will have spring and summer to grow then join the transplants of this fall, and fill in new six-inch transplants of fall bloomers. By next fall, you will have a perennial show that will get better as it matures. Patience. For fall perennial shrubs to give structure to the winter garden when your flowers are in hibernation, you can’t beat the coastal trinity: camellias, azaleas and hydrangeas. Fall-blooming camellia sasanquas start their show as early as September. By having different varieties, you can enjoy blooms through early spring. Encore azaleas display fall bloom, as well as varieties such as the Satsuki azalea, “v Astronaut,” that blooms spring and fall. Late summer panicle hydrangeas, big “Limelight” and dwarf Little Lime, bring late summer blooms that are held on the stem into fall, displaying subtle changes in petal color as they age. Our beautiful native oakleaf hydrangeas hold on to their blooms in fall, when their tan petal color and fall-colored leaves blend with surrounding autumnal tones. You can plant these as mature potted plants now for instant gratification, or you can install smaller plants in more hospitable cool weather and wait until next fall to be rewarded. Planting now will require some nursing. My favorite fall floral perennials include mid- to late-summer bloomers that march into fall: Texas star hibiscus, hibiscus coccineus; red firespike, odontonema strictum; late summer’s butterfly ginger, hedychium coronarium. Numerous varieties of sages/salvia give us a multitude of bloom colors and plant forms. Most bloom all summer and into fall — yellow forsythia sage, S. madrensis; indigo spires, S. farinacea; scarlet sage, S. coccinea; Mexican bush sage, S. leucantha; “Hot Lips” sage, S. microphylla, v Hot Lips; cigar plant, Cuphea ignea; Egyptian star flower, Pentas lanceolata. Plumbago, P. auriculata, presents sky-blue flowers borne on arching stems from summer until frost that laugh at our heat. Tickseed, coreopsis, C. grandiflora and its other varieties produce sweet, daisy-like blooms; stately Joe-pye weed, Eupatorium purpureum; false sunflower, Heliopsis helianthoides. Most of these should be available at the Mobile Botanical Gardens’ MBG Pollinator Plant Sale coming up Saturday, Sept. 23, or MBG’s Fall Plant Sale, Oct. 20-22. A great perennial vine is our native Lonicera sempervirens, v Alabama crimson. On a strong arbor or fence, it is gorgeous backing a perennial garden. Mine blooms heavily in spring and reblooms in fall, with some blooms all summer. Hummingbird heaven. Add a striking purple-berried native beautyberry shrub, Callicarpa americana, or native weeping yaupon’s red berries, ilex vomitoria v Pendula, or the beautiful red fall leaf color of Sweetspire, Itea virginica v “Henry’s Garnet,” for a good mix of blooms, berries, leaf color and evergreen with deciduous shrubs to enrich your autumn landscape. Timing and patience this fall will yield bountiful fall blooms next year, providing pleasure in your garden for both you and the pollinators, which will gladly visit. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, Aug. 21, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Straw Bale Gardening, Eric Schavey What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Sept. 7, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Landscape Design, Rene Thompson Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769, or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com. A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Gov’s press staff blows it S BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo/Langiappe everal members of local media organizations, including Lagniappe, found themselves unceremoniously tossed out of a meeting with Gov. Kay Ivey last week after a reporter asked a question about construction of the proposed Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River. On Aug. 9, Ivey visited Mobile as part of her “Listen, Learn, Help and Lead” tour of the state. Making several stops around Mobile, the governor was followed by members of the local media and asked about a variety of things. One of those was a question by WKRG-TV reporter Emily DeVoe about the status of the I-10 bridge. Ivey told DeVoe she and other area officials would be talking about the project during lunch and would answer questions about it afterward. But when a roundtable discussion convened post-lunch, reporters were told their questions were not welcome. During a momentary lull in the action, though, DeVoe again tried to ask the governor about funding for the bridge, but before she even finished the question, press secretary Daniel Sparkman cut her off and ordered all members of the media out of the meeting. One could argue as to whether DeVoe was out of line in asking a question when the media had been told not to ask anything. But certainly Sparkman decided on a bush league response that indicates he’s probably been watching too many White House press conferences. For its part, the governor’s office claimed reporters were only supposed to be in the discussion for a few minutes and the time limit just happened to hit in the middle of DeVoe’s question. First of all, DeVoe’s question was hardly controversial or a “gotcha” question. Secondly, the governor had promised to address the matter and had discussed it with local officials during lunch. The governor’s press guy might have been better served by simply reminding reporters no questions were being taken. He also might have been better served to remind himself that these reporters had been assigned to follow Ivey around on a tour that seemed primarily political in nature and was hardly big news. In essence, the media he threw out of the room were doing his governor a favor by following her around on a dog and pony show that included handing out a giant check to the University of South Alabama Medical Center. Incidentally, the governor’s staff misspelled the words “University” and “Alabama” on the “to” line of that giant check. It wasn’t a good day for Ivey’s staffers all the way around. F U T U R E S H O C K THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE ANCHORS AWAY! BY PATRICK BERRY / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 “Cease!” on the seas 6 “What nonsense!” 9 Walk on the edge? 13 Luminary 17 Clubs with strobes 19 Hieroglyphic bird 21 ____ O’s (chocolaty cereal brand) 22 Asian territory in the game Risk 23 Roll out 24 Sailing vessels that Cap’n Crunch might commandeer? 27 Cuzco builders 29 Tetris piece 30 Testing times 31 Heavily armored vessels getting married? 35 Smelter input 36 Whiskey distiller’s supply 37 “The plot thickens!” 38 Candy in collectible containers 39 Mideast monarchy 43 Numbers on right-hand pages 45 Resells ruthlessly 47 Speaker on a car’s dash 48 Polished 49 Fruit mentioned in the “Odyssey” 51 Equal 52 Actor Stephen 53 Split, e.g. 54 Kids’ game in which small vessels attack each other? 59 Rio maker 60 Flood survivor 61 ____ Gold, chief of staff on “The Good Wife” 62 Often-quoted chairman 63 A large amount 66 Fishing vessel that can pull only half a net behind it? 70 Bruce of “The Hateful Eight” 71 Messenger ____ 72 Rare craps roll 73 Incapacitate, in a way 74 Growth ring? 76 Recreational vessel that’s never left the harbor? 84 1997 action film set on a plane 85 X amount 86 Isaac Newton, e.g. 87 Brings up 89 Bad at one’s job 90 P, to Pythagoras 91 Revolver, in Roaring Twenties slang 94 Use scissors on 95 Governess at Thornfield 96 Berkeley institution, briefly 97 In place of 98 It brings people together 99 No. of interest to some recruiters 100 Luxury vessel with a pair of decks, both of which need swabbing? 106 Malodorous mammal 109 A&M athlete 110 Matisse who painted “La Danse” 111 Cargo vessel full of iPads? 114 Mown strips 117 “Game of Thrones,” e.g. 118 Blackens 119 Staple of Shinto rituals 120 Second story? 121 Rub out 122 Not needing a cane, maybe 123 Deadhead’s hits? 124 Foolish might 12 Libertarian pundit Neal 13 Head honcho 14 It may end on a high note 15 D.C.’s National ____ 16 Chicago-based fraternal order 18 Mezzanine access 20 They hang around the rain forest 25 Return from a trip to the Alps? 26 Pharma watchdog 28 Surveillance aid 31 Coat in a cote 32 Fire 33 Longtime retailer hurt by Amazon 34 Coverage provider? 40 Femme’s title 41 Choice for an online gamer 42 Star of “Kinsey,” 2004 DOWN 44 Is downright terrible 1 Kick in 46 Actress Téa 2 Struggle 47 Beauty 3 Ambitiously sought 48 Under goer? 4 Noninvasive medical 50 Biathletes do it procedures 52 Uncreative creation 5 Flashlight : U.S. :: ____ 53 Forming spiral patterns : U.K. 55 Holy Week follower 6 Consequential 56 ____ State (Alabama’s 7 Addis ____ nickname) 8 Lookout point 57 Measure of purity 9 “You Send Me” singer, 1957 58 Cheer with an accent 10 Coffee holder 63 “____: A Love Story” 11 Works on as a cobbler (1998 George Burns book) 64 Like soubise sauce 65 Coat of arms element 67 Flock female 68 Vogue or Elle 69 Ehrich ____ a.k.a. Houdini 70 Chops up 75 Elephant ____ (pastry) 77 It may help remove a curse 78 Hold an assembly 79 Revival movement prefix 80 Not mainstream 81 Bellyacher 82 Quits, informally 83 Nonsensical talk 88 Prep for a match 90 Dilapidated dwelling 91 Manhandles, with “up” 92 Like the Gemini flights 93 Way out 96 Wares at fairs 97 “Around the World in 80 Days” protagonist 101 Nonpermanent sculpture medium 102 Flower with rays 103 Vichyssoise vegetables 104 Single 105 Dialect of Arabic 106 Entry ticket 107 Iridescent stone 108 Women’s Open org. 112 Go astray 113 Roulette bet 115 Cool, in the ’40s 116 Roguish ANSWERS ON PAGE 38 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 3 , 2 0 1 7

