Lagniappe 08 03 17 web  

GOING POSTAL DOWNTOWN BASEBALL OR BUST Editor: There is something about pulling for the local team. The pride, the history, the satisfaction of beating your rivals … those rivals being similar-sized cities in the region that you know well. Our local team, the BayBears, are rumored to be on the selling block lately. While local officials say it’s all rumors, the sports investment group in the mix for moving the team says the BayBears are “the only Double-A team that league officials will agree to move on.” And it’s not just potentially moving to the Huntsville market. Both Baton Rouge and Savannah are being listed as possible new sites. This interest from other cities in the team makes sense. The BayBears are consistently winning games and division titles but have little fan support, combined with struggles in the front office and with the City Council. So, our local team is prime to move. Regarding fan support, the numbers don’t lie. Mobile was last in the league in attendance with an average 1,527 per game last season. There is the occasional 3,500 or so for a game, but it’s really depressing to see 900 fans more often in a stadium that seats 6,000. In comparison, the smaller market of Pensacola averaged 4,319 last year. And the new-ball smell of the Wahoos is gone … they have been there over five years now. With a capacity of 5,000, the Wahoos sell out on a regular basis. Not to mention our rivals in Birmingham: they averaged over 6,000 per game last year. So what do these other teams, along with many other regional teams, have that Mobile does not? Downtown ballparks. Local restaurants, brewpubs, active business districts are all anchors for their local stadiums. Birmingham moved from the stale suburbs of Hoover. Pensacola built their park on their bustling waterfront. Biloxi built their park in the casino district. Mobile built Hank Aaron Stadium in a marshland out west, now surrounded by Costco and generic food chains out of walking distance. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 We’ve heard all of the reasons for poor support over the years: “Mobile is too hot” or “it rains too much,” yet it’s the same weather as Pensacola and Biloxi; or “Mobile is just not a baseball town” (and these other cities are?). Minor league baseball exists for two reasons. First, it’s a farm league for the majors offering up a chance for a few special players to make it big. Secondly, it’s another activity a city can offer local citizens as part of the quality of life. Team owners don’t make huge money at this level and usually need help from the city and county. The BayBears’ ongoing drama with the city council has been well documented. Imagine a vintage-style ballpark downtown with seating behind home plate offering a view of the Mobile skyline. Imagine concession stands selling Dew Drop-style hot dogs and pouring draft beer from one of the three local breweries opening up. Add on Hank Aaron’s childhood house and a baseball museum focused on all of the Hall of Fame greats from the area. Is the magic bullet for keeping the BayBears to build a ballpark downtown? Probably. They would actually thrive because of it. It would even pull fans from the Eastern Shore. But since the word got out over a week ago that the team could be leaving, there has not been much public outcry. Even public officials have been silent. Oh well, college football starts in 30 days and counting. Billy Curtright Mobile DOOR SEEMS SHUT TO ME Editor: When Sandy Stimpson was campaigning for mayor, he promised an open-door policy. But when he won the election, the door was closed to the ordinary people. After several attempts to visit him in [his] office, I finally achieved a short telephone conversation with him. My primary concern was the city retirees’ insurance, which was one of the first on his agenda to cut or reduce. He said the retirees’ insurance was unsustainable. He claimed in a letter that he was offering a “win-win” plan. It was a take it or leave it, no options. He claimed the replacement plan was equal to or better than the current one — it’s not! The monthly fee is higher and the co-pay is extremely higher. He stated in his letter that it would save the city $2.5 million by cutting the 700 retirees’ insurance. Soon after, he announced his plans for a Mardi Gras park for $2 million, but in a recent newscast he said it will cost approximately $4 million more to finish the project. I realize Stimpson was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and is used to getting what he wants, but do we the people owe him these individual, selfish ambitions? Lately, all the City Council members seem to be rubberstamping all the mayor’s requests. Recently, a friend who lives off Dauphin Island Parkway called his council representative requesting the removal of some tree limbs, which were blocking sidewalks, causing school children and others to walk in the street to avoid them. The council member said he would have to run it by the mayor before they could cut the limbs. The mayor seems to enjoy taking credit for accomplishments, but shifting blame to someone else for complaints and mistakes he makes. The retirees are among the low-income people in Mobile Stimpson shows no regard for. We need a mayor who will be a considerate and unbiased representative for all the people. Stimpson is not that person. William C. Collier Mobile CORRECTION: The July 27 — Aug. 2 story “Leading candidates emerge in Senate race” incorrectly stated thenAttorney General Luther Strange recused himself from an investigation into Gov. Robert Bentley. Strange recused himself from an investigation into former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard. Strange’s replacement, Steve Marshall, recused himself from the Bentley investigation after Strange accepted his appointed position in the U.S. Senate.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Boys will be boys POLICE REPORT 19 INCIDENTS AT DHR HOME FOR TEENS BY JASON JOHNSON I t’s been nearly a month since Ragen “River” Freil walked out of a group home in south Mobile County, but while the investigation launched to find him is still active, the 17-year-old is said to be communicating with the caseworkers who originally placed him there. Before Freil left, he was one of several residents at a “transitional age home” on Three Notch Road in Theodore. The 10-bedroom facility currently houses eight young men ages 17 to 20, all of whom are in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The home is staffed and monitored by employees from AltaPointe Health Systems, which operates more than 20 other groups homes licensed through the Alabama Department of Mental Health serving the developmentally and mentally disabled. Unlike those homes, though, the transitional home Freil left last month is unique because it isn’t intended for disabled residents. It’s also the only facility serving the 1720 age group within AltaPointe’s network across Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties. Transitional Age Services Coordinator Katherine Rouse said because AltaPointe is contracted to through DHR to run the home, children throughout Alabama may be placed there. “These kids have a variety of backgrounds, but typically, for some reason they are not able to stay at home. It could be they don’t have parents or that their home life was so chaotic DHR had to pull them out,” said. “We focus on emotional and behavioral goals, but also educational and vocational goals because they’re in this transitional age where their next step needs to be hope- fully toward independence.” In most situations, Rouse said DHR acts like each residents’ parent would at home. Staff members take the boys to school, prepare their daily meals, provide them with transportation and chaperone them when they get haircuts, go shopping or meet a friend at the movies. Those of school age attend Theodore High School, where many have individualized education plans their case manager works with the school staff to implement. Currently, four residents are seniors, two are pursuing their GED and two have already graduated from high school. Even though the residents are in DHR custody, they aren’t court ordered to live at the transitional age house. Rouse made it clear that living there is voluntary and said AltaPointe’s policy forbids staff members from physically restraining residents. However, the policy can make things tricky if a resident decides he wants to leave. “If one of them says, ‘Well, I’m leaving,’ we will try to talk them out of it, but if they try to leave anyway, we’re not going to tackle them or hold them down or anything like that,” Rouse said. “They have choices.” Despite those choices, when residents leave without supervision, it’s immediately reported to local authorities, and according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded to 19 incidents at 9151 Three Notch Road over the past 12 months. Of those, 10 were related to missing persons, and Assistant Director of Children’s Intensive Services Lorian Kriner told Lagniappe that half of those involved a single resident whom she described as “an adolescent boy who is no longer in the program.” 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 “They’re teenage boys, there’s going to be trouble and they’re going to clash with other residents, but it doesn’t happen often,” Kriner said. “Ninety percent of [calls last year] are just kids that left the property because they wanted to go somewhere like Wal-Mart and we couldn’t take them because it isn’t in the day’s schedule so they’re going to walk. And they come back, but because of our policy, we do have to notify authorities, unfortunately.” While those incidents occur, Kriner said the staff tries to accommodate as many requests from residents as possible, sometimes calling in additional supervisors if two groups are interested in different off-site activities on the same day. Because DHR cases aren’t disclosed to the public, staff members declined to address Freil’s case directly, but Captain Paul Burch said even though MCSO still lists Freil as a runaway, “he has been communicating with his DHR caseworker” and police “don’t believe he is in danger.” However, runaways aren’t the only cases reported by MCSO. Police have also been called to the house for animal nuisance, harassment, attempted suicide, medical emergencies, an individual with a weapon, property damage and domestic violence since July 2016. In 2015, an 18-year-old resident from Cullman was charged for misdemeanor assault following an incident at the home. He was later involved in a separate altercation with guards at Mobile County Metro Jail that left him paralyzed. Despite those incidents, Children’s Outpatient Services Director Olivia Nettles said there are plenty of success stories. She called the AltaPointe facility a “therapeutic home,” and said when minor issues arise among residents the staff tries to address them constructively. “If there is a fight or some kind of a disagreement, we try to take that as an opportunity to help the kids work through it in an appropriate way,” Nettles said. “I’m proud of this program because this isn’t often an easy age group to deal with, and we’ve got a wonderful staff who really care and who really want these boys to succeed, and they go the extra mile to do that.” Nettles said there are at least two residential staff members on the premises at all times, though the number increases as caseworkers and therapists visit the home for scheduled activities. Sabrina Davis is one of the members of the residential staff, one who can sometimes spend an entire 12-hour shift with residents. Davis said she sees her role as more than just providing basic needs; she hopes to “give them [the] love” that other children receive at home, too. “I’m basically the cook in the house, so they’re really amiable with me, and they’re thankful,” Davis said. “Everybody has good days and bad days. That’s life … but they’re good boys.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Election preview DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES TALK CITY FUNDING, CRIME CURES T BY DALE LIESCH wo financial minds will collide on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the race for Mobile City Council District 5, as incumbent Joel Daves will appear on the ballot along with challenger Arianna McArthur. Daves, chairman of the council’s finance committee, and McArthur, owner of a local financial services firm, both believe the city should continue its sound financial judgment moving forward. Daves credits good budgeting and tough decisions for keeping the city in the black, despite flat revenues. He said the council and Mayor Sandy Stimpson have been able to refrain from pulling money out of other accounts to supplement the general fund. As a result, the city has been able to build up an acceptable reserve. “The general fund, the operating account, is always the easiest to increase and the hardest to cut because if you start cutting, you’re taking money out of someone’s pocket,” Daves said. “So, there’s always going to be this tendency to prefer spending in the general fund to either continuing to fund properly the capital account, or maintaining the reserve. It takes guts for any municipal government to be disciplined in the general fund over time.” The city now has a $20 million reserve, Daves said, the minimum threshold for bond rating agencies. Daves said when he took office in 2013 there was no reserve. “I think they’d be more comfortable — I’d certainly be more comfortable with $30 million,” he said. McArthur, who grew up in District 5 and graduated from Davidson High School before moving on to Dillard University in New Orleans, moved back to Mobile after a stint with Ameriprise Financial in Minneapolis, Minnesota. McArthur gave Stimpson and the council credit for fiscal management, although she added the distribution of funds could be more equitable. “As far as balancing the budget, even though I don’t agree with how they’ve allocated the money, I think they’ve been doing a good job at trying to get us back onto a good financial standing so we have a good credit rating, so that we’re able to borrow money, which is important [for the city] … ,” she said. “So, I think they have been doing a good job with that.” Where Daves and McArthur disagree is in the way the council made the cuts to help the city regain its financial footing. One of those cuts involved moving more than $700,000 from a general fund transfer to the WAVE transit system to other areas, including two council accounts. The cuts resulted in a reduction of bus routes, mostly outside the city limits, and a reduction in operating hours for city buses. McArthur called the situation “challenging,” acknowledging the city was footing the bill for many residents who live outside the city, but she felt there has to be a better way. “I feel like if you’re going to take money from a public service you should put it in other public services and improving those,” McArthur said. “The transportation issue is something we want to tackle and I think it’s something that is going to be about building relationships, like I’ve talked about across agencies. I think it’s really going to be a matter of having those conversations and making people aware of how important it is we have a viable transportation system.” Of the $700,000 cut from WAVE, $130,000 went into separate council accounts, including operations and discretionary. The majority of the money went to Visit Mobile while the rest was distributed to the Boys and Girls Clubs, Via! Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center and other nonprofits. On the WAVE cut, Daves called it the correct decision. He said Mobile was spending more money on public transit than Montgomery or Huntsville, two similarly sized cities. “We were providing public transportation services to other municipalities — to residents in other municipalities in the county. You know, this would be fine if we had loads of money, but we don’t and so, as I said just a few minutes ago, cutting expenditures in the general fund is always difficult because you’re always going to be taking it from someone,” he said. Both candidates said they support the sales tax increase funding the capital improvement program, or CIP. “We need that money to improve our infrastructure because we have infrastructure that’s currently in bad condition,” McArthur said. “We hadn’t invested in that at all prior to the current program. So, I think it’s definitely needed.” However, for McArthur it comes down to proper allocation of the funds, which she said has been lacking under the current leadership. “I would say the funds could be better allocated so that it’s equitable, so that it’s fair and so it’s creating the maximum benefit for the majority of people and not just the majority of District 5, but the entire city of Mobile,” she said. Daves believes that as capital improvement projects mount, opposition to the roughly 20 percent tax increase renewal has mostly subsided. “My feeling is that most of the people that objected to the renewal of the penny objected to it on the basis of it just being more money that went into a big, black hole, and that once we got out there and we started replacing the [police] cruisers and people could see the streets being repaved and the long-ignored drainage projects addressed and sidewalks being installed and repaired, I think all of the opposition — and there are still some people — but the vast majority of opposition to the renewal of the penny has evaporated,” he said. It’s the smaller projects Daves said he’s most proud of having helped accomplish during his term in office. As an example, he used CIP money to repair a ditch that had collapsed on Bolton’s Branch. McArthur is advocating for more community gardens and community centers in District 5, which would allow greater access for families with low-to-moderate income. Providing more diverse entertainment options and activities is also needed, she said. Providing more opportunities for youth, not only in District 5 but also throughout the city, could have a positive impact on the crime rate, McArthur said. Education could also decrease the crime rate, she suggested. Meanwhile, Daves said any crime is unacceptable, but he trusts that Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste and Public Safety Director James Barber will continue to reduce crime, despite a spike in murders. Mayoral Debate announced A debate between Mayor Sandy Stimpson and former Mayor Sam Jones is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 6 - 7 p.m. at Davidson High School Auditorium. It will be televised on WKRG-TV A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Structural shakeup COUNTY SPLITS ENGINEERING, PUBLIC WORKS FUNCTIONS BY JASON JOHNSON A fter a year of discussion, the Mobile County Commission agreed to restructure one of its largest and most expensive departments to redistribute a swath of responsibility and control that for decades fell to a single employee. The public works department’s original mission was the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, but over time its role expanded to include building maintenance, electronics, environmental services, parks and recreation, and a number of other functions. In 2016, around 30 percent of the county’s $176 million budget fell under the purview of public works — a department supervised by former county engineer Joe Ruffer for 42 years prior to his retirement last fall. Going forward, the suite of functions Ruffer previously oversaw will be divided between his eventual replacement and the newly created position of “Public Works Director/ Chief Engineer of the Division of Public Roads.” The supervision of road projects will still fall upon the engineer, who will have “a greater responsibility” due to the amount of money and liability involved. Other functions, from building maintenance to equipment service, will now be handled by the public works director. Parks and recreation and environmental services will be removed from the public works department entirely and placed under county administration, as will a number of “duplicative” and “unnecessary” internal functions such as IT service, human resources and finance. More details on the restructure can be found on the county’s website and lagniappemobile.com. The transition is expected to reduce some unnecessary costs, though Mobile County spokeswoman Katherine Eddy said it would be “premature to quantify” any potential sav- ings at this point. She told Lagniappe, “Right now, the focus is on increasing efficiency and what we do as far as our protocols, knowing that cost savings will eventually follow.” Applications for the engineer’s position will have to be resubmitted along with applications for the public works director once descriptions for those jobs have been approved by the Mobile County Personnel Board. Ruffer retired in 2016 with a salary exceeding $180,000, but it’s unclear what salaries for department heads will be under the organizational redesign. When the restructure of the department was approved last week, Commission President Merceria Ludgood commended the employees who helped develop a plan that will impact more than 350 employees but isn’t projected to eliminate any of their jobs. “Change is hard, but to have one Mobile County, to me, is worth whatever we have to go through to achieve it,” Ludgood said. “We’ve got all kinds of talent, some of which has been untapped, and I’ve been very encouraged by this process. This is like sausage-making or politics — it’s not pretty, but I think we’re going to have something all of us can be proud of.” While there was ultimately consensus on how best to restructure public works, it wasn’t unanimous. Citing concerns of over-complication and the plan’s failure to address problems identified by a consultant earlier this year, Commissioner Jerry Carl voted against the measure. Carl said he agreed with “about 80 percent” of the proposal, but believes it would ultimately create an organizational structure with “too many chiefs and not enough Indians.” “Moving these [organizational charts] around doesn’t fix anything, it just creates another job,” Carl said. “Govern- 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 ment always feels like it can fix things by pouring more money into it or putting in another layer of management, but it doesn’t work.” Carl also brought up the $30,000 review the commission paid The Mejorando Group group for in June, which mentioned an “extremely unhealthy workplace culture” within the public works department. He expressed some frustration those issues weren’t being directly addressed. “The same people [Mejorando] was talking about here are the same people that put this [proposal] together. So, why do want to keep complicating this?” Carl said. “There’s some great people in this department, so don’t think I’m trashing the people that did this.” Despite the disclaimer, Carl’s comments drew exception from Commissioner Connie Hudson, who said those “same people” he referred to had been “dedicated to their jobs for years” and had made the “public works and engineering department stellar.” While Hudson acknowledged there had been a “trickle-down” approach when Ruffer was atop the department, she said her impression from the staff since his retirement has been “nothing but teamwork and what’s best for the county.” “There’s no personal agendas here,” she told Carl. “As we continue to grow and continue to to consolidate these services, I think a lot of the culture issues you referred to will take care of themselves in a lot of respects. Right now, what we have to do is determine a structure.” The proposal approved last week was submitted by Hudson, who sought input from a number of employees in the public works, IT, administrative and finance departments. While Ludgood eventually voted to approve the measure, she did have a few concerns of her own. Mainly, Ludgood took issue with the fact that both the public works director and the county engineer would be reporting directly to commissioners — a structure she said might slow down the process whenever decisions need to made quickly. “I think sometimes we don’t mean to, but we get in the way,” she said. “I have a real concern that we could bring work to a screeching halt or create a situation where people need to make a decision in the moment but don’t feel they can because they need us to say, “Yeah, go ahead and spend that $83 and get a weed eater.’” However, Deputy Public Works Director Ricky Mitchell said the commission hasn’t always required smaller purchases be listed as agenda items, claiming the practice began after commissioners in previous years expressed concern they were “writing a blank check.” Though no action was taken to change the process at the meeting, Hudson suggested that by eliminating the stand-alone finance department within public works, “because we’ll have accountability measures in place.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Come sail away CARNIVAL EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH CITY UNTIL DECEMBER 2018 BY DALE LIESCH Photo/Lagniappe The 855-foot Carnival Fantasy will sail out of Mobile through at least December 2018. C arnival Cruise Line and the city of Mobile reached a deal this week to maintain the city as a port of call for at least one more year. Mayor Sandy Stimpson made the announcement Monday at the Mobile Regional Airport after returning from a meeting at Carnival headquarters in Miami earlier in the day. He was met there by Visit Mobile staff and Azalea Trail Maids. “To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Stimpson said. “This is another big deal for the city.” The extension comes at the end of a deal struck by Stimpson and others in 2015 that brought the ship back to the port in 2016 for the first time since 2011. According to a statement, Carnival’s one-year deal with the city to bring in the 855-foot Fantasy to port last year represented more than $4.7 million in gross revenue, which could increase to $6.4 million over a full calendar year. “This agreement is evidence of the positive working relationship between the city of Mobile and Carnival,” Stimpson said. “We continue to build on the momentum of the growing cruise industry in Mobile and are committed 10 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 to expanding the cruising options and destinations both in and out of our port.” Over 190,000 cruisers are expected to spend more than $18 million in Mobile, with a direct impact of more than $35 million expected, the statement reads. Because of the deal with Carnival, the city goes from sinking $2.4 million per year into the vacant cruise terminal to making $1 million “to the good,” Stimpson said. The proceeds will, in turn, go toward paying off debt on the building, he said. The mayor could not immediately recall how much is owed on the cruise terminal, but Lagiappe last reported it was $19 million in 2015. The agreement, which must be approved by the Mobile City Council, expires in December 2018. Stimpson said there will be another meeting with the company next year to discuss a company option for 2019. As part of the agreement, the city must perform more maintenance on the cruise terminal gangway, Stimpson said. Stimpson, who is running for re-election against former Mayor Sam Jones, told a gaggle of reporters that Carnival felt that Mobile was a “different city” than when they left in 2010. Stimpson credited greater downtown vibrancy as the reason for the change. Jones said the Carnival announcement is good for the city, but not a surprise. Before the company announced it was leaving the port after its contract expired in 2011, Jones said officials told him a ship would be back in port at some point. He said the repositioning of the ship from Mobile to New Orleans was economic in nature. Jones said Carnival blamed the economic downturn for its struggle to sell full-priced tickets in the Port City. He said Carnival thought they’d have more success selling higher-priced tickets in New Orleans than in Mobile. “That’s what happened,” Jones said. “There was never any doubt the ship would come back. We understood that once the economy improved the ship would be coming back.” Stimpson said this time around, Carnival has taken reservations for 2019, which is past the contract deadline. Despite Stimpson’s very public efforts at negotiating a contract with the cruise line in 2015, Jones believes it was the city’s handling of the Carnival Triumph situation that helped bring a ship back to port last year. Jones said when the Triumph broke down at sea in early 2013, the city allowed it to dock at the cruise terminal and helped get passengers off the ship. Stimpson said Carnival is also interested in working with the city to promote Mobile’s attractions through cruise ticketing. The Mobile City Council laid over a vote on the deal until at least Tuesday, Aug. 8.

BAYBRIEF | EASTERN SHORE Land grab DEVELOPER SEEKS 361-ACRE ANNEX INTO DAPHNE BY JOHN MULLEN A Daphne development that could potentially contain 915 lots in five phases will have to wait another month before moving forward. Representatives for Bertolla Properties want to first annex the 361-acre tract into the city, and then present plans for the housing development. Action on the request was delayed until Aug. 24 because there was no quorum at the July 27 Daphne Planning Commission meeting. All over Baldwin County the burgeoning housing market continues at a steady pace as plans to add homes and apartment complexes are in the works in Daphne, Foley, Fairhope and Gulf Shores. In Daphne, officials with Dewberry/PrebleRish presented the annexation request for Bertolla. If the annexation is approved by the Planning Commission it will then have to be agreed upon by the City Council, city officials said. The parcel is located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Austin Road and State Highway 181. Under Baldwin County zoning it is currently a single-family district. The Reserve in Daphne, also represented by Dewberry/Preble Rish, asked for a preliminary plat approval for phase two of that development. It is located just north of County Road 64 and west of the Fish River, and is planned for 56 lots. In Foley, two new apartment complexes on County Road 20, one near the new OWA attraction, recently received approval. CRN Developments got the green light from the planning commission on July 19 for a 120-unit apartment complex called Sevilla Place Apartments. The project will be at the intersection of County Road 20 and Juniper Street, just west of the new Poarch Creek Indian entertainment complex. Also in Foley in May, Baldwin Trace Apartments were given approval to build a 216-unit complex at County Road 20 and Pine Street, about a half mile west of Alabama 59. In Fairhope, a final plat approval was requested on July 3 by Dewberry/Preble Rish for Fox Hollow phase one for a 52-lot subdivision. The parcel is located on the south side of Morphy Avenue between the Edington Place and Pecan Trace subdivisions. The Planning Commission approval allows for construction to begin. In Gulf Shores, developers got the go-ahead to start construction on phase one of the Aventura subdivision on County Road 6 west of State Highway 59. The Planning Commission approved the 199-lot project on a 6-0 vote. Master plans for Aventura call for a total of 441 lots on the nearly 400-acre parcel. Also in Gulf Shores, the Retreat at Bon Secour also got a favorable 6-0 request for a planned unit development rezoning and modification to gain approval for 21 lots. The subdivision is located on Waterway West Boulevard. The project must be approved by the council and will face a vote there next month. Expiration date FAIRHOPE ENDS CONTRACT WITH SENATE CANDIDATE’S COMPANY BY GABRIEL TYNES T he Fairhope City Council voted July 24 to award its conditional disaster debris removal and disposal contract to the lowest responsive and responsible vendor — D&J Enterprises Inc. of Auburn — effectively ending an arrangement the city had since 2012 with State Sen. Trip Pittman, who chose not to seek another term in the Legislature this year in favor of a bid for the U.S. Senate. The annual contract must be rebid every three years, but extensions can be granted to existing contractors within the three-year time frame. Pittman said unlike last year, he was never approached about exercising an extension on his existing contract, which was approved in 2015. Rather, he received new bid documents in January. “That was our notification that [the city] was going to seek new bids,” he said. “We just made the decision to — with what was going on with the state budget and possibly running for [the U.S. Senate] seat — just decided not to rebid.” At the City Council meeting July 24, Council President Jack Burrell lamented Mayor Karin Wilson’s decision to rebid, noting D&J’s low bid of just under $1.8 million is still $115,000 more than it would cost to extend Pittman Tractor Co.’s contract for an additional year. “Every nickel we save is a nickel earned in this city,” Burrell said, before Wilson defended her decision by stating the extension needed to be negotiated before the contract expired earlier this month. “I’ve talked to Trip and he chose not to bid, but he didn’t send a letter to negotiate the extension either,” Wilson said. “Regardless, if I’m going to ask for something to be re-bid, because I want fresh eyes and new opportunity for all, because I’m a new mayor, there’s nothing wrong with that.” Wilson and Burrell both acknowledged any “savings” Pittman’s contract would have generated were purely hypothetical, as the contract only pays out if a natural disaster indeed occurs. But Burrell shot back, accusing Wilson of playing politics. “I think the reason you did it … you did it because you wanted Pittman Tractor Company out,” he said, “We all know why you did it — you wanted him out. … We know what we’re doing on this, our staff knows what they’re doing on this. We didn’t need an attorney to look at this.” Burrell said if the city does have to exercise the contract with D&J, “it will cost the city money for no good reason at all.” Talking over each other, Wilson called Burrell’s comments “out of line” and said she “spent a lot of unnecessary time doing it because it came in so late.” “I’m doing this for the city, OK? Having these options for the city is important and it’s not because I didn’t want Pittman to have the contract — everybody has a fair chance to rebid when I request a rebid.” The council — including Burrell — voted unanimously to award the new contract to D&J. A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES When did Mobile fall out of love with baseball ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM to only have warning track power when it comes to drawing fans. They’ve been stuck at 2,600 a game for all three years they’ve been on the Mississippi Coast and are currently third from the bottom of the league. Then again, Pensacola’s Blue Wahoos, who also play in a newer stadium near the water, have averaged well over 4,400 a game since 2012 and are fourth in the league in attendance so far this year — in a much smaller city. I don’t know what to take away from the disparity between the Shuckers and Wahoos, other than to say a brand new stadium on the water isn’t obviously a silver bullet. One thing people here have to understand is it’s the team running the show at The Hank, which means they’re responsible for uninspiring food, staffing with underage workers who have to wait for help selling beer and for a lack of marketing. Those decisions are also top-down from the owners in Boston, who I understand place a much larger emphasis on profit margin than fan enjoyment. Still, I’ve been to some games this season and think the overall experience has improved. While The Hank perhaps isn’t “state-of-the-art,” it’s a nice ballpark and the games are fun. This all reminds me of the most famous baseball song ever — prior to John Fogerty recording “Centerfield” — and a line I’d like to butcher to make it fit the situation — “Let’s root, root, root for the home team, oh, it’s a shame if they leave!” Maybe Mobile isn’t really a baseball town, but it’s going to be tough to drive past Hank Aaron Soccer Complex. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 behind in paying its rent — a secret he’d kept from the City Council. In the early part of ‘11 he cooked up a plan to forgive the debt in return for the team making needed roof repairs by 2017. Although the repairs had been estimated at $500,000 just two years before the deal, Jones pitched it as an even trade for the city and the council stamped it. I don’t think this deal ever sat well with the citizens and was a contributing factor in where the team stands now. While it’s true the 2011 season averaged just over 3,000 a game in attendance, the next season attendance plummeted 31 percent, and two seasons after that the BayBears were drawing in the mid-1,000s. I’ve heard a lot of armchair diagnoses of the BayBears’ attendance woes, but none ever seem to take in the citywide anger generated by this flim-flam deal. We always hear about it being too hot, or that it’s too expensive to park, or that the food isn’t good, but those issues all existed prior to “the deal.” A lot of people have complained The Hank shouldn’t have been built in Wragg Swamp along I-65 and instead should be downtown. I can’t necessarily argue that the stadium’s current location is terrific, but downtown Mobile was also significantly less exciting in the late ‘90s when The Hank was built. The argument du jour is that people don’t go to the games because we don’t have a brewpub attached or exciting food, and maybe that’s the truth. But the Biloxi Shuckers play in a really cool, brand new stadium along the beach and have proven Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen A lot of Mobilians consider our little slice of heaven a “baseball town.” What’s a baseball town? It’s a town that embraces the national pastime, supports the local team and produces great talent. While it can’t be argued that Mobile has produced some of the greatest ballplayers of all time, the rest of that baseball town equation isn’t quite adding up. And that’s why, once again, there is talk of the BayBears leaving town. In fact, this time the talk is a lot more than the usual whispers and rumors, as multiple news reports say the team is indeed for sale and an alleged stadium deal near Huntsville is in the offing. All of this leaves Mobile’s leadership and its citizens in quite a quandary. If the BayBears leave, what does it say about us as a city, and what the hell do we do with an empty baseball stadium sitting right on Interstate 65 next to our shiniest new shopping center? The word is an Arizona company is seeking investors to buy the BayBears and move them to a “state-ofthe-art” stadium in Madison County just outside Huntsville. While the team still has a contract to play through the 2018 season, Madison’s stadium would reportedly be ready in 2019. We spoke with the BayBears’ owner and he rather cagily claimed he’d never spoken with Huntsville and just guaranteed the team would be in Mobile next year. But the Southern League has confirmed the team is for sale, and the story is that a new group of owners would move the team, so the current owner’s quasi denial isn’t really much solace. And frankly, when you look at the numbers it’s hard to believe the BayBears won’t be leaving the Azalea City. Currently the team has drawn just 75,334 fans this season — last in the league by a good bit. The secondlowest team — the Jackson Generals — have had just over 100,000 butts in seats this season so far, while the attendance-leading Birmingham Barons have had 304,675. That’s right, the Barons have notched four times the BayBears’ attendance. And this isn’t a new story. Crunching the stats since 2005, the BayBears’ best year saw 232,000 people walk through the gates at The Hank, but the team was still third from the bottom of the league in attendance. The league leader that year — the Jacksonville Suns — outdrew them by 164,000. For the past four seasons the BayBears have been last in attendance three times — assuming this year’s trend holds — and second to last once. The BayBears have never been in the league’s top half in attendance, and over this decade the Huntsville Stars were the only team ignored nearly as much as ours. Of course the Stars now play in Biloxi. The only season the BayBears drew more than 300,000 fans was their first — 1998 — but after that the team quickly settled into averaging in the 3,000s per game in attendance. So the urban legend that the BayBears were really well supported for several years after they came into the league is really about as hollow as Sammy Sosa’s bat. But from 2005-2011, the team did average more than 3,000 fans per game. Since the 2012 season, though, they’ve averaged an anemic 1,815 per game. So what happened? Did Mobile just “fall out of like” with baseball in 2012? COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Navigating with that tunnel vision ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I ’ll admit it. I’m not the best driver. I think I used to be pretty decent. But after years of only really having to drive a mile or so to work every day, coupled with my husband taking care of the family road trip piloting, I lost my mad driving skills. I hate to drive on the boulevard of death known as the interstate, where some morons drive 130 mph, weaving in and out of traffic like they are Dale Earnhardt Jr. (or whoever is a good NASCAR driver these days), and other morons drive 90 mph with unsecured things like BBQ grills or weight benches on the backs of their trucks or trailers, just waiting to fly off and smash through your windshield, leading to possible decapitation and your untimely death. Not to mention all of the 18-wheelers who are trying to kill you each and every day on these highways to Heaven or Hell. (Hey, there is a reason there’s a whole group of personal injury attorneys ready to represent you if you are involved in a wreck with a “big truck.” Just sayin’.) But it’s not just the interstate I have problems with. When I make left turns, I really have a tough time judging whether I have enough time to turn in front of an oncoming car, so I usually just wait until they are all gone, which seems to anger people sitting behind me for some reason. Go figure. Basically, I drive like an 80-year-old woman. But at least I can take comfort in knowing there are other drivers out on the streets of Mobile who are still much worse. … Tunnel vision It’s bad enough we have to deal with the folks from Louisiana and Texas every summer who feel they simply must slow down to 3 mph when entering our tunnels on their way to the beach (as an honorary 80-year-old driver, I can sympathize), but the incessant, overly excited honking all the way through is just too much (as an 80-year-old driver, it startles me). But who are these idiots who keep getting their trucks and RVs stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel? Maybe I can understand the RVs; they aren’t exactly professional drivers. But I mean, certainly there is a whole semester at the truck driving academy on navigating tunnels, low bridges and fast-food drive-through clearances for 18-wheelers? This has happened so many times over the years we’ve even had celebrity offenders — like professional golfer John Daly, who rammed his RV into it back in 2009! Cheers, J.D.! But I swear, this summer it seems like someone has gotten stuck in it Every. Single. Day. I know there are warning signs above the entrances already, but perhaps something a little catchier would be more effective. Maybe something that rhymes? “If you are driving an RV or a big truck, you are about to get STUCK!” This could be put on a giant billboard above the tunnel entrance along with a photo of the big rig that dumped all its hay out in the tunnel last week. Or we could change it out with photos of the latest idiot to offend. To get the attention of the 18-wheeler drivers, maybe use the iconic naked lady that you often see on their tire flaps with a caption reading, “Hey, big boy, you are just too big to get into this here tunnel, if you know what I mean! And actually I mean that literally in this context.” 14 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 I don’t know. Maybe that’s too wordy. Maybe someone should build a bridge or something. Hmmmmmm. Notorious O.S.R. Problems Even though the folks who get stuck in the tunnel provide us the most obvious examples of bad driving in the Port City, there are other traffic arteries in our fair burg that cause my blood pressure to go up way more often than the tunnel dummies do. Poor Airport Boulevard always gets picked on as being the worst, but lately I often find it to be the most easily navigable. No, the road I want to vote for as the “Thoroughfare Most Likely to Cause Road Rage” in the 2018 Nappie Awards is Old Shell Road, aka the notorious O.S.R. Old Shell is a necessity to me, not an option, as there are many places along it I must travel to on a daily basis. And when the O.S.R. is flowing freely, it is a thing of beauty. You can zoom all the way up it from Broad to Schillinger with your sunroof open, singing Bon Jovi songs really loudly and off key. But it only takes one evil, horrible person to ruin a lovely ride and a pretty stellar rendition of “You Give Love A Bad Name.” Last week, I left my office near downtown to pick up my daughter from gymnastics camp on Old Shell in what I thought was plenty of time to get her (15 minutes). I jumped on O.S.R. near Ann Street to make my way and things were going great. But somewhere before Catherine Street, a person in a dark blue truck pulled onto the Road of Ancient Shells and started going 10 miles an hour. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy? Maybe his truck couldn’t go faster. Maybe he was an actual 80-year-old driver, instead of a fake one like me. (Note: I’m 80 until I’m late to pick up kids, then suddenly I’m Danica Patrick, but faster. #danicaburn) Or maybe he was just trying to piss people off on purpose. I don’t know. There must have been 10 people lined up behind him. All were looking to see if they could get around him. Some were fleeing to Dauphin, others to Springhill, but I think everyone was in agreement and probably pleading with him (like I was) that he needed to get his stupid expletive truck out of the mother blanking way. Some of us have kids to pick up from mother blanking camp, sir! I hate you! I kid, I kid. (Kind of.) Of course, I don’t hate him. I picked up the kid at 5:04 p.m. and since I didn’t get the stank face from her teacher, all was OK with the world again. Actually, on Old Shell I find myself being among the hated more often than being the hater. Because rest assured, if there is a bicyclist on O.S.R., I am probably personally causing a traffic jam similar to the one caused by that blanking dark blue truck. And before you start, I’m not cyclist hating, I believe in sharing the road and I love to see the cyclists navigating the city and I am happy we have the new signs and all that jazz. But on Old Shell especially, I am absolutely terrified I am going to hit them. They ask for three feet, but I am going to need to give them at least six, maybe seven. And I am not going to go around them until they get that, which makes many people behind you angry. Go figure. And I guess that makes me that blankety blanking blank that needs to get her blanking car out of the way. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. But hey, at least it’s not stuck in the blanking tunnel.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Will Hollywood ever make another pro-USA war flick? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM W hen the theater box office numbers are released later this week, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” will lead the way for the second weekend in a row. The flick features Harry Styles of boy band fame and has grossed $102 million to date. “Dunkirk” still has a way to go to reach the rarified air of this year’s top-grossing movies, including the remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Wonder Woman” and “Despicable Me 3.” However, it is still something we don’t see Hollywood try anymore, which is to put out a big budget film that glorifies the men and women who served in the armed forces. It is not as if “Dunkirk” is a glorious tale of an imperialist western army imposing its will on an enemy power, like John Wayne taking on the Japanese on a Pacific island, or Sylvester Stallone as Rambo defeating a Cold War enemy. No (spoiler alert), it is about the British successfully evacuating their soldiers in retreat from France across the English Channel as German forces bore down on them. The moral of that tale is that even in a situation Prime Minister Winston Churchill described at the time as “a colossal military disaster,” there were acts of heroism worthy of recognition. For a lot of younger Americans, the concept of valor in a wartime setting is somewhat foreign because it is not widespread in our popular culture. Instead, the protago- nists in modern American films are comic book superheroes and professional street racers. Why aren’t bad-ass U.S. Army commandos, hot-shot fighter jet pilots or stoic U.S. Navy commanders making the cut any more in Hollywood? Politics are a likely possibility. You cannot deny the liberal politics of Hollywood. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, an organization that tracks donations to political candidates, $22 million in donations from those identified as being in the “entertainment” industry went to pro-Hillary Clinton super PACs versus less than $290,000 to similar organizations for Donald Trump. Those with left-leaning sensibilities tend to view movies such as “Patton,” “The Sands of Iwo Jima” and “Top Gun” as jingoistic and glorifying American military efforts. But in their view, war endeavors shouldn’t be depicted positively. War should be discouraged. Now, a lot of the war cinematography shows the horrors and the struggles of war. Sometimes that war is a product of the desires of some greedy business interest like big oil or defense contractors. Fair enough; war is an ugly thing. But where the entertainment industry is doing a disservice in not portraying the military in a heroic manner is it fails to recognize the world is still a hostile place, and the country still needs a strong defense to protect our shores. Our last few generations haven’t had to endure the horrors of a full-scale American war. Our grandfathers and great-grandfathers had to fight and live through World War II and their fathers World War I. A couple of generations before that, there was the Civil War. The biggest war-type tragedy for many now was the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Compare that to the 1944 D-Day invasion of World War II with 4,414 confirmed dead on the Allies’ side — and that was just one day. Albeit ugly and unpleasant, the outcomes of these conflicts have given us the society we have today, which is arguably a pretty decent one — if held in comparison to all of those throughout the thousands of years of human civilization. Granted, in the age of nuclear weapons, a full-scale war in 2017 has the potential of looking more like the closing scenes of “Dr. Strangelove,” with mushroom clouds filling the landscape and the end of human civilization as we know it. However, if we step back from that extreme, our pop culture doesn’t even seem to be equipped to handle a slapstick comedy depicting the assassination of a cruel, menacing dictator. Seth Rogan and James Franco starred in 2014’s “The Interview,” a movie in which North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is killed. Sony was forced to delay that movie’s release so it could be edited to cut out parts with which the North Korean government objected. Nearly three years later, that same North Korean government is now testfiring ICBMs to show it potentially can deliver a missile strike on the U.S. For the time being, it appears unlikely Hollywood will have the stomach to put out an epic pro-American war movie. There does seem to be an appetite for these films. The problem is that those who run Hollywood have a monopoly on big-budget films. No upstart studio is going to pull off creating the next pro-military blockbuster chock-full of CGI effects to be shown on the massive IMAX screen at your local cineplex. Until the market for patriotic movies is acknowledged, I wouldn’t expect the entertainment industry to put aside its political biases and start churning out films celebrating the masculine heroics of war. For the time being, we’re stuck with Batman, Wonder Woman and Wolverine teaming up to stop the evil corporation and its global-warming machine in a souped-up, turbocharged Mitsubishi Eclipse headed down the 405 in Los Angeles. That’s what Hollywood is serving up to moviegoers these days. A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Five Star Industrial, Cracker Barrel expanding BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H amilton & Company LLC. recently represented Five Star Industrial Service Support Center LLC in the lease of a new 7,860-square-foot, 1.35-acre free-standing location at 6135 Rangeline Road in Mobile. Ralph Neal with Inge & Associates Inc. worked for the property owner. This is the industrial safety supply company’s first location to serve lower Alabama, according to a news release. “I am excited to assist in relocating Five Star Industrial to a larger location. This branch represents the fifth location for the Glencoe, Alabama-based company,” Lewis H. Golden, broker at Hamilton & Co., said. Ground has officially been broken on a new Cracker Barrel eatery, slated to open in March 2018 at 88 Shell St. in Saraland. The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company’s 10,000-square-foot site will be capable of handling up to 180 patrons at maximum capacity and staff upwards of 175 full- and part-time employees when fully operational. Hiring typically begins a month in advance of opening, according to a news release. “This will be our 31st location in Alabama,” corporate communications manager Breeanna Straessle said. “We first entered the state over 30 years ago in Cullman. We have three other locations within 20 miles of this upcoming one in Saraland, including two in Mobile and one in Spanish Fort. We haven’t opened a new location in the Mobile area in over 12 years.” According to Straessle, all Cracker Barrel stores locally buy the antique adornments famously bedecking interiors. “Our design team has begun researching Saraland and will be selecting the antique décor in the coming weeks,” she said. Classical Ballet of Mobile signed a lease for 6,644 square feet of space at Park Center located at 740 Museum Drive in the Springhill area. Jay Roberds and Heather Huffman with NAI Mobile brokered the transaction. For information regarding additional available leasing at the center, contact Heather Huffman. TLC Vapes has leased 2,100 square feet of space in the Foley Beach Express Center, located just south of Highway 98 in Foley, and plans to open the first part of August. Terry McKinney with Delaney Land and Realty LLC handled the transaction. According to Buff Teague with JLL, some 1,750 square feet of retail space was leased by AT&T and approximately 1,600 square feet of space will be occupied by Dunkin’ Donuts inside a new shopping center to be called Campus Corner. The site is slated to open either late summer or early fall in a commercial area near the corner of Old Shell Road and University Boulevard. A little over 3,100 square feet of space is still available for lease per Teague, the property’s leasing agent. Edema Therapy Company LLC, an occupational therapy firm located at 314 Whiting Court in Daphne that provides lymphedema treatment for patients at their homes, will be moving. Their new offices will be in the Manci office building on Main Street in Old Towne Daphne. Terry McKinney with Delany Land and Realty LLC managed the transaction. Baldwin County realty merger Roberts Brothers Inc. and RealtySouth, both affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway, recently announced the merger of RealtySouth’s Orange Beach office with Roberts Brothers. According to a news release, the office will operate under the Roberts Brothers brand as Roberts Brothers Gulf Coast. Amber Brown will serve as the manager of the new office and oversee the day-to-day operations. Brown is a 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 longtime resident of Baldwin County and a sales producer. Moving forward, Roberts Brothers Inc. will operate five offices with more than 250 sales associates working in the Mobile, Eastern Shore and Gulf Coast markets. Both RealtySouth and Roberts Brothers Inc. are subsidiaries under HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, with more than 27,000 sales associates and 500 offices across the U.S. The merger was a response to explosive real estate growth in the area. Sales activity has risen by nearly 300 percent since 2012, according to Roberts Brothers director of operations Mickie Russell. “This is an important step in strengthening our position in the overall Baldwin County market,” he said. RealtySouth operates 18 offices with approximately 850 sales associates and is the largest residential brokerage company in Alabama. While the Orange Beach office will merge with Roberts Brothers, the brand will continue to operate and grow its footprint throughout the rest of the state. “The partnership is really a perfect match. This blending of cultures is a winwin for our buyers, sellers and agents across the state,” Richard Grimes, president & CEO of RealtySouth, said. UM names business school dean Todd Greer, former chief catalyst and CEO of #Exchange202, a shared workspace community in downtown Mobile, has been named dean of the School of Business at University of Mobile. Greer will lead expansion and program development for the Christian university’s internationally accredited School of Business. “We are excited to have someone of Dr. Greer’s caliber and experience join the UM team. I have no doubt he will bring a spirit of entrepreneurism to our School of Business,” Dr. Chris McCaghren, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UM said. Greer holds a doctorate in organizational leadership with a major in human resource development from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia; a master’s in ministerial leadership from Amridge University in Montgomery; completed graduate work in communications studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, and a bachelor’s in communication studies from Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio. “I am tremendously honored to be able to work alongside the administration, faculty and staff at University of Mobile as we work to provide our students with a grounded academic experience that prepares them to fulfill their professional calling,” Greer said. He has served as lead instructor and board member with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Innovation PortAL and as instructor for the chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy for high school students. Greer is also a board member for United Way of Southwest Alabama and an advisory board member with Veterans Recovery Resources.

CUISINE | THE DISH Grandmother’s homemade potato salad I don’t have a clue about that. I know she got the starter from someone at Laurel Federal [Savings and Loan where she worked] a long time ago. Her potato salad — that, I know. Let me type it out for you and I’ll send it, but I don’t have (or use) any measurements! Will that work?” It works for me. INGREDIENTS: BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR I t’s too hot to be cooking out. Unless I get the hankering for a 6 a.m. barbecue, I’m getting nowhere near that charcoal. I’m not going to monkey with the smoker or even lounge around in the hammock until after Labor Day. Not to complain. I completely understand this city is supposed to be hot as we transition from July to August. It’s just that spending the greater part of my life on or near the Gulf Coast has made me realize that as I get older, I cannot handle the heat the way I used to. I wore a jacket to the Nappies and took an Uber from an early dinner at Royal Scam to the Saenger Theatre. Later that evening when the sun went down I took another Uber to the OK Bicycle Shop. This was not out of laziness — it was the intense heat that got me. So my food game has moved temporarily indoors. I spent the weekend boiling shrimp on the stove with the A/C down around 69 F while drinking tepid sparkling water and cold rosé to stay hydrated. But something had been nagging at me all month. July 3 would have been the 85th birthday of my grandmother, Jane Herrington MacDonald Carey, and I was craving her food. She was a stellar cook the way most grandmothers can be. In the Indian Springs area of Laurel, Mississippi (have you seen the movie “Free State of Jones”?), Mammaw Mac as we called her was busy as a bee all weekend long in her open kitchen, performing the whole show as a solo artist or supplementing my grandfather’s barbecue. I gave our readers the recipe for her Toothpick Pie some years ago, lifted from a handwritten note she snail-mailed me. That’s my favorite dessert to this day and you can still get an identical taste of this classic, known as Dream Pie, WORD OF MOUTH Tiki Week begins Aug. 7 It’s a week of all things rum and fruity, certain to be garnished with grass skirts and floral-print shirts as downtown is taken over by the first-ever Mobile Tiki Week from Monday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 12. Participating bars will be featuring original Tiki cocktails (and more) all week long. The Haberdasher, The Noble South’s Sidecar Lounge, The Merry Widow and the OK Bicycle Shop will be slinging rum libations with all the fanfare and garnishments you’d expect from an event such as this. Each establishment will donate a portion of its profits to McKemie Place, the only overnight shelter for single homeless women in all of Mobile, Washington and Baldwin counties. at Cheryl’s Café in Spanish Fort. But it was her potato salad and homemade bread that stood out. These two things conjure up a lot of memories and do a real number on all of my senses. I can see that potato salad now. I can smell that bread. One hot, the other cold, one sweet and one savory, it’s the tension and release that belongs in every well-constructed meal, from fine dining to fast food. And there was nothing fast about these two things, so I reckon they had to fall into the fine dining category. I was haunted all month by the thought of it. In this heat that cold potato salad would do me good, with a couple slices of her warm bread as an accompanying tomato sandwich slathered in real mayonnaise and sprinkled with black pepper. Do you ever think back to when you were younger and realize there was a time when you had it made? This is one of those flashbacks. I’ve archived many a recipe from my mom and dad’s separate sides of the family but I never got these written down. I could get close to recreating them but I wouldn’t know the secrets. So I called Cuckoo. Cuckoo is my Aunt Lynn Slaughter, my father’s only sister and reigning Queen Bee to the MacDonald descendants in the Southern part of the United States. It’s her territory now, though she spends her time in Dallas near her grandchild these days. She’s my favorite aunt and a colorful talker, with a melodic grace to her speech though often expeditious. If she could type as fast as she can talk her fingers would bleed. It’s like a lyrical guitar solo. I love it. Here is her message: “Hi, love. I know her bread came from a starter that she used to ‘feed’ and unfortunately Monday The Haberdasher kicks it off with Ania Robbins of Spiribam (Rhum JM, Rhum Clement, Damoiseau, Chairman’s Reserve) as she explodes some knowledge on rhum agricole. Expect some fantastic drinks. The Merry Widow will be having Tiki-themed trivia beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, get ready for a 7 p.m. organized “Rum Crawl” stopping at each of the four participating bars (and then some), where participants get their rum passports stamped after every purchase. The crawl begins at the OK Bicycle Shop and works its way down Dauphin. Friday, Aug. 11 is, of course, LoDa Artwalk, so you know that will be a hoot. Just add rum. • 5 lb. bag of red potatoes (not the smaller new potatoes) • 4 oz. jar of pimientos • 6-8 boiled eggs, chopped • Chopped dill pickles to taste (about 3/4 cup) • 1 cup mayonnaise • 1/2 cup yellow mustard • 1/2 teaspoon onion salt • Black pepper to taste I have been a part of this process but I was too young to remember the details. It’s coming back to me with Cuckoo’s instructions. Boil the potatoes skin-on. I remember she’d boil the eggs in the same pot as the potatoes. Once the potatoes are tender, drain them on a cookie sheet lined with paper towels. It’s important that they cool completely so they won’t be wet or hot and therefore break when they mix with the rest of the ingredients. Once cooled, peel them and meticulously cut them into 1/2 inch cubes. She was the master of this. I’d need some sort of jig or special cutting tool. It’s an exercise in patience. Empty the jar of pimientos onto a plate. Using a fork, smash, mash and smash some more. That way you get the great pimiento flavor without the chunkiness and bite of the pimiento itself. This works well for stellar pimiento cheese. Mix the mustard and mayonnaise together in a small bowl and fold into the potatoes. Add the rest of the ingredients, gently incorporating the flavors without breaking those potato chunks. Chill for hours and don’t tell my sister you have any. Of course, these measurements are approximate. Just don’t make it too soupy. It’s a shame I don’t have her bread recipe but the boys and I are flexing our baking muscles in the MacDonald Kitchen Laboratory. Expect our recipe for the new generation of MacDonald bread in an upcoming issue. Until then, get all of your grandmother’s recipes filed away. You’re going to need them someday. The event concludes Saturday, Aug. 12, with the Fourth Annual Haberdasher Tiki Party and Pig Roast. Of course this is how the whole thing got started, so be sure to check out their amazing food. The kitchen will be serving handmade specials all week keeping with the theme. The bar will have 10 to 12 cocktails that will blow your mind. The Bicycle Shop has also altered its menu to include Caribbean fare and South Pacific offerings as well as seven new cocktails. The Merry Widow will feature a signature cocktail all week as well as Yoga On Tap Wednesday night at 6 p.m. along with the aforementioned Monday Trivia. Sidecar Lounge will be open Tuesday through Saturday and will have several mai tais and swizzles, housemade syrups and fresh nuts provided by our very own A & M Peanut Shop, along with Tiki-themed vinyl on the turntable. Food from The Noble South will be available during dinner hours. Admission is free. The drinks will cost you. Support a wonderful cause and have a blast! Dauphin Street Beer Fest coming It’s the 20th anniversary of the Dauphin Street Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26! This milestone event lasts from 6-9 p.m. I can proudly say I was at the first one and plan on being at this one, too! Keep up with the event on Facebook for all the latest updates and announcements. Let’s make this one the biggest yet. But let’s not forget to eat locally before and after! And also … recycle! A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Mississippi craft beer scene booming BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Photo/Facebook Chandeleur Island Brewing Co., located at 2711 14th St. in Gulfport, tends to offer beers on the lighter side with a coastal feel. I n 1966 Mississippi became the last state in the country to repeal Prohibition, after being dry since 1908, more than a decade before the 18th Amendment was ratified. While the production and sale of alcohol was banned in Mississippi for most of the 20th century, the ban was selectively enforced, especially along the Gulf Coast. Sale of alcohol during these years was sufficiently widespread that the state actually had separate tax codes for “legal-illegal” alcohol (bootleg booze produced legally in other states, and for which federal taxes had been paid) and “illegalillegal” alcohol (homemade hootch, such as moonshine). 20 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 Because of its long Prohibition period, it is probably not surprising Mississippi hasn’t developed much of a craft beer industry, with fewer than a dozen breweries in the state. Recently, however, there has been a bit of a boom in Mississippi beers, especially along the Gulf Coast. The most famous Mississippi craft beer is most certainly Lazy Magnolia’s Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale, long a favorite in this area and widely available in bottles and on tap. It has a wonderfully distinctive taste with — as one might guess — a nice, nutty finish. While best known for its Southern Pecan, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co. — Mississippi’s oldest brewery — puts out a wide variety of other styles. Located right off Interstate 10 in Brett Favre’s hometown of Kiln, you can sample all of Lazy Magnolia’s brews at its new taproom, The Porch, which also serves food, including brats and flatbreads, to pair with your beer. The Porch’s specialty is its “beer float” — vanilla bean ice cream topped with its sweet-potato cream Jefferson Stout. That alone sounds like it’s worth the trip! A little east of Lazy Magnolia, Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. in downtown Gulfport puts out a number of beers that have recently become available in Lower Alabama. Most of its beers are on the lighter side, with a coastal feel. Surfside Pineapple Wheat is one of my favorites — a very light wheat ale with a tart finish; it’s very nice on a hot day sitting on the Gulf (or by the pool). Its Freemason Golden Ale is a bit stronger, but not as distinctive. Curlew’s Coconut Porter is perhaps Chandeleur’s most unique style. As expected, it has hints of coconut in both the aroma and finish — a nice beach twist to a dark beer. About an hour up Route 49 from Gulfport is Hattiesburg’s Southern Prohibition Brewing, founded in 2013. Its taproom resembles a fraternity house basement, but if you come for the beer, and not the ambiance, you won’t be disappointed. SoPro, as it known, puts out a great slate of beers, many of which are now available on tap or in cans in the Mobile area. To start, its Crowd Control is simply one of the best IPAs you will find anywhere — strong and hoppy, yet extremely drinkable. If you like IPAs and have not tried Crowd Control yet, get yourself one — you won’t regret it. At 8 percent ABV, however, it is really not a beer to have if you are planning on having a few, as it will knock you down. Like many brewers who put out very strong IPAs, Southern Prohibition puts out a lighter IPA as well. Often known as session IPAs, SoPro has instead dubbed its Devil’s Harvest a “Breakfast IPA.” It is a wonderful beer — cloudy, looking almost like an unfiltered wheat, with great flavor and only 4.9 percent ABV. It may be my favorite of all Southern Prohibition’s beers, but it’s a tough decision as they put out a number of great styles, including the Suzy B Dirty Blonde Ale, with both light malt and hop flavors. Southern Prohibition also puts out a number of small batch brews available only at the brewery, for both on- and off-site sales, and it is certainly worth checking out if you are in the Hub City.

COVER STORY 250-foot ship will become state’s latest dive site BY JOHN MULLEN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A labama’s artificial reef zone, the largest in the was sent to the bottom about 18 miles south of Perdido country according to the Alabama Department of Pass, and divers immediately flocked to it. The LuLu lies Conservation and Natural Resources, is about to in about 112 feet of water, with the top of the wheelhouse get a big boost from another big boat. just 55 feet down. “It’s something that we’re proud of,” Craig Newton, In June 2015, the Capt. Shirley Brown, a former dinner Alabama’s artificial reef coordinator, said. and party boat measuring 128 feet, was sunk in about 85 Sometime this fall, or perhaps early winter, the former feet of water, also off Orange Beach. Both ships are accesFairfield New Venture, a 250-foot oceanographic surveysible to divers with advanced open water certification ing boat built in 1986, will be sent to the bottom in about Another recent addition begun in 2014 is Poseidon’s 125 feet of water. It will settle on the Gulf floor somePlayground, a network of cement statues and dedicated where off the coast of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. reefs at the perfect depth for novice and youth divers. Dive The big reef program has thousands of units alinstructor and underwater photographer Lila Harris was ready in place and is an economic driver in the resort one of the driving forces behind the playground, mainly to towns. That, in turn, drives revenue up Interstate 65 to create an interesting place to train her youth divers. Montgomery for projects all over All of the recent additions have Alabama. made Alabama a popular spot for “There’s no question if we didn’t traveling divers. have the reef program that we do, “It’s all about distinguishing all the big marinas in Orange Beach this area as a dive destination,” wouldn’t be in operation,” Newton, divemaster John Rice with the THE BIG REEF also a state biologist, said. “The Down Under Dive Shop said. “The tourist value would be significantly LuLu has been wildly successful, PROGRAM HAS decreased from what it is now. but scuba divers want more intact That’s not just along the Gulf Coast THOUSANDS OF UNITS wrecks. That’s the marketing side, of Alabama. The state itself gets a but these reefs do so much more. ALREADY IN PLACE lot of taxes from tourists coming They offer a way to kickstart habitat down and going fishing and staying for vulnerable species, such as the AND IS AN ECONOMIC in hotels, eating at the restaurants. goliath grouper.” “A lot of those wouldn’t be there The Alabama Gulf Coast Reef DRIVER IN THE if it wasn’t for the reef program.” and Restoration Foundation raised There’s always been interest the money to sink the LuLu as RESORT TOWNS. from local charter fishermen in placwell as the Capt. Shirley Brown. ing more structure on the flat bottom It also played a role in Poseidon’s of the Gulf, Tom Steber, president Playground and is working on the of the Alabama Charter Fishing Association, said. permitting to place snorkeling reefs accessible from the “When you talk about going fishing, you’re going to beach at sites in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores. some manmade reef,” Steber said. “Alabama was the Newton said the state is in phase one of an $11.8 pioneer of it. That reef system is the only reason that we million program funded by BP through a grant from the have the fish we have. Without that, there would be no National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. bottom fish here.” “We’re looking at about $4 million going offshore,” That system was first started by local charter fisherhe said. “That’s 140, 25-foot-tall super pyramid reefs, men, Steber said. two shipwrecks and contracts for ‘materials of opportu“You’ve got to keep in mind that, for the last five nity’ including repurposing concrete culverts, pipes and years back to 15 years prior to that, the charter industry manholes. In the nearshore zone, we’re looking at 575 or in the state of Alabama built that system,” he said. “It so new reef structures between six and nine miles offshore started with charter boats basically putting car bodies and 125 pedestal-style juvenile reef modules. On the out. Then it evolved into getting federal funding and putinshore, we’ve got about $3.7 million to build new inshore ting tanks out, putting out the liberty ships.” reefs and refurbish many of the existing inshore reefs. Several recent additions include attractions for the “We’re spreading it out between those three regions growing sport of diving. In May 2013, the 271-foot LuLu — inshore, nearshore and offshore habitats.” 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 Newton said the 575 reefs planned inside the nine-mile mark are still waiting for permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The six-to-nine-mile reef zone, we’ve been working on a permit for approximately four years now,” he said. “We think we’re finally close to receiving a permit and we expect it before 2018. When we get the permit, we’re going to invest more than $2.5 million in that six-to-nine-mile zone.” Establishing habitat in that zone, Newton said, will help boost the health of many Gulf species. “That’s in the transitional zone,” he said. “You’ve got things like sheepshead and red drum and flounder and mangrove snapper that are moving from inshore water to near coastal waters — whether it is spawning migrations or they grow up in estuaries and move offshore. “That near coastal water is kind of devoid of quality structure to use as habitat — whether it be for shelter from predators or foraging opportunities. If we increase the habitat available in that area, we feel like it’s going to help out with overall population of those fish that go from one zone to the other.” Some of the new reef locations aren’t being made public and will be used to study their impact. This research is also funded by the BP grant. “We have the research programs designed so we can evaluate how to build the most productive reefs for the most efficient cost,” Newton said. “How big the reef should be, how close to the nearest neighbor it should be … things like that will help us maintain the highest level of fisheries production possible.” Newton said he and other state officials are already working on phase two of the reef program and are preparing a grant proposal with an eye on more BP money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. “It’s up in the air whether or not we’ll get this one,” he said, “but we’re in the planning stages on it.” The next big thing Right now the Fairfield New Venture is docked in Houma, Louisiana, where it’s being prepared for its trip to the bottom. This project alone will take $970,000 of the grant money. “All the environmental testing has been completed,” Newton said. “That’s checking for asbestos in the insulation and in the tiles, PCBs in the paint and glues. We got a clean bill of health on the environmental side. “As of right now they are in the process of cleaning out the tanks and flushing all the lines of any hydrocarbons and lubricants or fluids that would be a contaminant.” A Tuscaloosa company, Cahaba Disaster Recovery, has the main contract on the sinking and is working with several companies to get the ship prepared. Part of the work includes making it more interesting for divers and attractive for fish. “In addition to cleaning it and making sure it’s environmentally friendly before it is actually sunk, they are going to cut holes in the sides of the ship and bulkheads,” Newton said. “It will allow diver access and give the structure more complexity, which will help out with habitat value for reef fish, too. “There’s going to be more to it than just a ship.” But, he added, it’s too soon to pinpoint a date for the sinking. “We’re in the early stages of it, so we’re talking about four months,” he said. “It’s hard to get an idea of when it will go down.” Poseidon’s Playground An eagle will soon land in this underwater attraction to join 12 other structures already in place. “We have a cool guy named Rob Morgan who’s a Boy Scout,” Lila Harris of Aquatic Soul Photography said. “He has raised the money to create a

COVER STORY new addition to the playground. He’s from Mobile, and he’s creating something for his Eagle Scout project.” Harris said Morgan has worked closely with Stewart Walter at Walter Marine in Orange Beach to make sure the materials are suitable and not harmful to the environment. “He’s going to get a base, very much like our grouper reefs, and on top of that he’s going to have a statue of an eagle,” Harris said. “He’s also going to create pyramids, two of his own, out of metal.” The playground is evolving just as Harris hoped it would when the first four pieces went in in 2014. She was looking for a place to take her junior open water divers to explore after earning their certifications. The deepest they can dive is 40 feet, and the playground sits at 38 feet. “It’s just been a great alternative,” she said. “It’s giving a way for young divers to dive something different beyond diving just right off the beach. Dive shops are actually running trips out there once or twice a week for novice divers or people who haven’t been diving in a while and need to have an easier dive.” She also envisioned the community becoming involved with individual citizens and businesses contributing to add structures. All of them were built with donations. There’s also been a wildlife contribution or two. “It’s really generated some interest, and it’s been interesting to watch it from the beginning to see the growth on each of the structures,” Harris said. “Fish have come in. We’ve seen sharks, we’ve seen octopus, we’ve seen grouper in the grouper reef. It’s been really exciting to see that.” Several small pyramid reefs were placed with handprints of famous people attached to the sides. First in was Nicolas Cage, who was in Orange Beach filming a World War II movie. Co-star Cody Young and director Mario Van Peebles also contributed handprints in cement on one of the reefs. World-renowned underwater photographer Stephen Frank’s handprints are on a turtle from Walter Marine with a plaque thanking him for showing the world underwater beauty, Harris said. In all there are 12 items, with more planned. Harris is always on the lookout for a possible structure to add to the site. “We have a marlin, a sailfish a family donated in honor of one of their family members and to help out the playground,” she said. Harris said Walter Marine, the reef foundation and Alabama Marine Resources have played instrumental roles in the continuing success of the playground. “Alabama Marine Resources and Craig Newton have been extremely helpful,” Harris said. “They told us what we’re allowed to do and what we were unable to do. They gave us great guidelines.” Snorkeling reefs Vince Lucido, president of the Alabama Gulf Coast Reef and Restoration Foundation, has been working hard to get snorkeling reefs placed along Alabama’s beaches. “We’re excited about it,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing to have for our coast — just a place to go snorkel.” The reefs will be placed just past the second sand bar, about 120 to 130 feet off the beach — if the permitting comes through. “We’re working on the plans for that right now,” Newton said. “We just finished the coastal resource survey, and once we get the report we’ll send it to the Corps and wait on their determination.” Lucido and company are eyeing three spots, two in Orange Beach and one in Gulf State Park, for the offshore attractions. “They’d be the beach access at Perdido Pass beach, east of the pass, the Romar Beach access and the state park pavilion,” he said. “Those are the three sites we’ve surveyed so far.” Lucido estimates the project will cost approximately $270,000, and is hoping money comes through on some grants the foundation has applied for. “We’ll go through it and try to have a fundraiser with individuals, and we’re trying to get the cities and county to help us out,” Lucido said. “The state has got $100,000 to apply toward the snorkeling reefs. They’ve got some additional money for the permitting. “We’re looking at roughly $270,000, and the state’s got $100,000, so we’re looking at needing $170,000 to do all three sites at the same time. If not, we’ll just do one site at the time as the funds become available.” Walter Marine, the same company employed to sink the LuLu, will supply the eco-reefs for the snorkel areas. Each module is made of sandstone and concrete and has three or four plates on each one. They are about five feet across. “It’s the same modules he put over in Perdido Key for Escambia County and over in Pensacola,” Lucido said. “We’d like to have at least 30 per site, and they are roughly about $3,000 apiece installed. That’s what we use to budget. We won’t know until we bid it out what the final price will be for each module.” A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Riverside jazz boasts big names on Aug. 12 BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S hall we gather at the river … The beautiful, the beautiful river.” For jazz guitarist Russell Malone, who grew up on sanctified music, little could sound sweeter. That goes double when he is in the spotlight. Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival marks its 19th rendition with a return to its riverside roots. The Aug. 12 centerpiece concert moves from the midst of downtown to the Mobile Convention Center. In traditional Azalea City style, the Excelsior Band’s 5 p.m. fanfare opens festivities and a heavyweight lineup as impressive as any the event has boasted. The hometown brass band is followed by New Orleans pianist Michael Pellera and saxophonist Rebecca Barry with their own combo. Finally, headliner Malone comes bearing an enormous reputation, a great band and a new album. His disparate influences also fit his Mobile premiere. The Albany, Georgia, native was exposed to a standard Southern palette of sounds in childhood. Gospel artists such as Shirley Caesar, the Gospel Keynotes and the Dixie Hummingbirds were seminal. “Even at the age of 4 I was fascinated by the way people responded to music. They cried, they laughed they “ ESAC gets new director renovation, following significant interior upgrades performed over the summer,” ESAC Board President Gaye Lindsey said in a press release. Paint and passion at MMoA It’s sadly common for contemporary acclaim to bypass unique artistic talent in favor of less gifted fare. Examples abound, names exalted post-mortem that meant little in their lifetimes. That battle is the force behind Robert Altman’s 1990 film “Vincent and Theo.” It portrays Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh and his art dealer brother, Theodore, as both men wrestle with lack of appreciation for the fiery painter’s obvious gifts, careening passions and the complications of mental illness. Tim Roth plays Vincent and Paul Rhys is Theodore in a film labeled “an Altman 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 masterpiece.” Variety said “Tim Roth powerfully conveys Vincent’s heroic, obsessive concentration on his work and then resultant loneliness and isolation.” The Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) will screen the film on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. in the cool recesses of the Langan Park facility. The movie is rated PG13 and entrance is free. For more information, call 251-208-5200 or go to mobilemuseumofart.com. Ballet questions Readers requested developments in a lawsuit filed by Mobile Ballet former and current directors against the organization’s managing director and current board. The initial motion cited breach of fiduciary duty and conspiracy to breach those duties as its motivation. A June 7 hearing before Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York reviewed defense motions for dismissal. Separate attorneys for the director and the board argued the suit was invalidated since only one of the three original plaintiffs remain on the board and all plaintiffs can’t take action on behalf of Mobile Ballet. Lagniappe discovered two actions filed since then. The first is a June 30 defense reply to plaintiffs’ arguments reiterating arguments presented to the bench. The other is a July 1 plaintiffs’ response citing various state and federal rulings on entities such as Louisiana State University, FedEx and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama. Despite hopes of a midsummer ruling, there is no further word. Plaintiffs’ attorney Ray Thompson pointed to shorthanded circuit court staffing as a difficulty. “Judge York might be doing a lot of his own research himself,” Thompson said. ARTSGALLERY The Eastern Shore Art Center welcomes a new executive director when Bryant Galloway Whelan steps up on Sept. 18. She succeeds Kate Fisher, who is retiring after seven years atop the Fairhope arts agency. Whelan spent years in the same role at the Mary O’Keefe Cultural Center of Arts and Education in Ocean Springs. A Mobile native and visual artist, Whelan has a BFA from Auburn University and a background in both art instruction and business, with stints at Red Square Agency and The Focus Group in Gulfport. She also headed her own marketing and consulting firm for arts, tourism, environmental and outdoor recreation clients. “Her wide-ranging experience in business, marketing and the arts makes Whelan the ideal candidate to lead the Eastern Shore Art Center as it embarks on a major exterior danced. All those things really fascinated me,” Malone recalled. When he saw “this peculiar-looking instrument perched up against one of the pews,” young Malone was fascinated. He was more attracted when it was strummed. “When I heard the guitar, I knew that would be the way I would express whatever I was feeling musically. That would be my tool,” Malone said. Malone’s parents indulged him. They were happy the instrument kept him focused. He absorbed music around him. Malone reeled off names such as Glen Campbell, Merle Travis, Chet Atkins, Roy Clark when asked. A late-night 1975 PBS broadcast changed him when the 12-year-old saw George Benson performing with Benny Goodman. He sensed “a whole ‘nother level” of guitar he was determined to learn. Benson led to Wes Montgomery, then Charlie Christian and on and on. Malone stepped into the jazz waters and was off with the flow. Malone’s lush tone, spellbinding virtuosity and flexibility led to decades playing with truly legendary names in jazz and beyond: Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Ray Brown, Jimmy Smith, Clarence Carter, Ron Carter, Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis, Peabo Bryson, Ray Brown and Harry Connick, among numerous others. It’s all opportunity for growth. “I learned a long time ago, don’t look down on other forms of music. I know a lot of jazz musicians who are judgmental and have all this virtuosity, but sometimes technique along with ego will get in the way of the music. Whatever gig you’re on, play that gig,” Malone said. Observation is his forte. His scrutiny of older masters — “how they stand, how they eat, how they talk” — showed him the nuance of musical interpretation. From bassist Ray Brown, he learned how far charm and mutual respect can get you. Malone learned what not to do on an early gig with titan Sonny Rollins. The saxophonist took wing in harmonic exploration and an excited Malone tried to join him. “I tried to go with it, to interact with him and Sonny took the horn out of his mouth and looked at me for like five seconds and it was like I could see his eyes through those shades he was wearing. He scared the living crap out of me. There’s nothing more terrifying than getting a look like that from Sonny Rollins on the bandstand,” Malone said Post-show, Rollins politely explained he preferred the backing group lay down a non-interactive groove so his wide-ranging ideas had a foundation. Malone also brings a July 2017 album, “Time For the Dancers,” with his longtime bandmates pianist Rick Germanson, bassist Luke Sellick and drummer Willie Jones III. AllAboutMusic’s Matt Collar called the recording “… a fluid, engaging production that finds Malone straddling the line between urbane, acoustic jazz standards, earthy funk and virtuosic balladry … an incredibly soulful improvisationalist with a wide-ranging ear for all kinds of music … brings to mind a balance of such elder luminaries as Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery and yes, George Benson.” Admission for the impressive slate is only $10 with advance tickets at A&M Peanut Shop (209 Dauphin St.). Why so affordable? Thank the graciousness of the Mobile County Commission, the city of Mobile, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Mobile Arts Council, Hampton Inn Downtown, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Sigma Pi Phi fraternity. Want a world-class jazz baptism? There’s a gathering at the river.

BAND: BLACK IRISH TEXAS, GLASS WAR DATE: FRIDAY, AUG. 4, 9 P.M. VENUE: ALCHEMY TAVERN, 7 S. JOACHIM ST., 251-441-7741 TICKETS: CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION T he life span of a DIY band can be filled with unpredictable challenges that force members to contemplate why they initially embarked on their creative journey — sometimes leading to the band’s demise. But this has not been the case for Black Irish Texas. For 13 years, this eclectic group from Austin has been touring heavily while performing all the in-house duties of label, manager, publicist and booking agent. When one considers the band’s longevity and its sizable nationwide fanbase, the hard work — complete with snags on the road — makes it all worthwhile. When Lagniappe made contact with Black Irish Texas, the group was facing its latest such challenge. As the band made its way across Virginia, it was dealing with the seemingly obligatory vehicle issues many touring bands face. However, frontman/ guitarist James Fitzsimmons says the satisfaction of touring in support of the band’s unique sound and the love found on the road dampens any complications created by car trouble. “We’re just a relentless group of dudes who love music,” Fitzsimmons said. “We might hate every minute of driving through Virginia, fixing a car, underpaid and underfed. That moment that you step on stage, it all goes away. The music is what we’re here for.” In these days of music industry-generated labels, Black Irish Texas is successfully banking on its unique sound, which combines a wide array of musical influences including Celtic, classic country, folk and punk. However, this exceptional musical hybrid was not the original plan, Fitzsimmons says. In the band’s early days he was looking to start “a rocksteady band that focused on old soul music.” Eventually, he discovered the trombone player of this project was just as proficient on the banjo. Fitzsimmons followed his love for Irish music, and Black Irish Texas began to take shape. As the band progressed, its sound evolved. Some band members had studied jazz in college, which shaped their sound. As they took to the road, Fitzsimmons said experiencing new bands that surprised or inspired them also affected their music. These days, Fitzsimmons says he doesn’t know how to classify the band’s sound, which makes it all the more appealing. However, its Irish influences always seem to take a front seat when others describe the sound, which Fitzsimmons says has its benefits. “That’s cool,” he said. “I think that it gets us some gigs with a great pull. I would say that I’m grateful for having Celtic influence, but we’re not stuck in anything. If people were hoping for us to stay super true to Celtic punk, then they’ve probably been disappointed over time.” Black Irish Texas could not have picked a better town in which to nourish its sound than Austin. This epicenter for music in the Lone Star State boasts a 26 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Austin’s Black Irish Texas, drenched in Guinness glut of musical projects. Fitzsimmons says this “city full of musicians” created a competitive environment, which forced the members of Black Irish Texas to perfect their sound, musicianship and presentation. He also says Austin crowds mostly consist of fellow musicians at various levels, both artistically and professionally. “Every time you play there, you’re being watched by a lot of talented musicians,” Fitzsimmons explained. “It keeps the bar high. I think it keeps people pushing to get better and more creative. Austin is a beautiful place for that.” In recent weeks, Black Irish Texas got the chance to take its versatile sound through Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland. Muddy Roots Europe in Belgium served as the apex of this tour. With its reputation for bringing folk-based acts to the world, this festival served as the perfect venue for this DIY band. Fitzsimmons says their positive reception from the large crowds guarantee the band will return as soon as possible. Azalea City fans will get a taste of what the Europeans loved about this band. When Black Irish Texas returns to Alchemy Tavern, it will bring the sounds of its latest album, “The Good, the Bad & the Indifferent.” For this album, the band employed the services of longtime studio collaborator Kurtis D. Machler and retreated to his Million Dollar Studio in Austin to lay down the tracks. Fitzsimmons describes the new album as the most unique the band has created. This aspect is evident from the opening track, “G.B.U.,” an alt. rock tribute to the iconic sounds of the classic Western “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” followed by a rollicking Western-influenced punk number called “Ain’t Gonna Last.” The rest of the album represents the band’s versatile music philosophy. Underground Irish ditties are matched with folk ballads and backwoods melodies, all delivered with a heavy measure of punk goodness. “We open it up with some Spaghetti Western stuff and weird stuff,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s going further out there [musically] than the albums before it. It’s definitely the farthest out there stylistically that we’ve done, and it’s the best recording we’ve done by far. It shows where we’re going.” While Black Irish Texas’ studio work showcases its tremendous sound, Fitzsimmons says the band’s greatest weapon is its live show. This aspect of Black Irish Texas is what made them a favorite with local crowds and a regular visitor to the Azalea City. Fitzsimmons asks listeners not to judge the band by the “single-angle, terrible-sounding” amateur videos found online. To hear Fitzsimmons talk, the band’s electrifying live performance is almost a musical representation of its long days on the road and members’ desire to keep doing what they love best. “We’re relentless, man,” Fitzsimmons said. “I don’t know that it’s even for some big push or waiting-for-success bullshit. We love this life. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Hopefully, one day, things will get more comfortable.”

Inexplicable touches FILMTHE REEL WORLD make for odd Dickinson portrayal I BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 f I tried to tell you about a biographically faithful but artistically daring biopic about Emily Dickinson, and said it seemed like David Lynch directed it, you wouldn’t know what to expect. If you actually watched “A Quiet Passion,” directed by Terence Davies, you wouldn’t know what to think. It is one of the strangest movies I have ever seen. The constraints and conventions of beautifully costumed period dramas such as this film can be as predictable and confining as one of the corsets worn by its characters. From spicing up the story to adding adventurous, anachronistic elements, many different approaches have been attempted to make these kinds of films more than what amounts to just a nice-looking film of an audiobook. From Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” to the sexed-up Keira Knightley of “Pride and Prejudice,” directors try to find the right recipe for making these old-timey tales more palatable. Director Davies made choices in “A Quiet Passion” that are simply inexplicable. The film begins with young Emily Dickinson being brilliant and cheeky at school, and soon her beloved family show up to take her back to her be- loved home. The father talks in a weird, declarative style. But maybe that’s just a weird paternal thing he does. But as the scenes progress, everyone in the film starts talking this way. The line delivery is absolutely bonkers. It was like how on “Twin Peaks” some characters, especially the character played by David Lynch himself, shout their lines in a style that is deliberately unrealistic, off putting, theatrical and utterly bizarre. But “utterly bizarre” makes more sense in that context. I truly cannot fathom the direction here. The style must have been intentional; it could not have been just odd, wooden acting, spontaneously achieved by the entire cast. David Denby of The New Yorker wrote that “A Quiet Passion” is one of the three best films of 2017 so far, and that is why I sought out this film. But I could not get on board with this inexplicable treatment of the story. As Emily Dickinson, Cynthia Nixon does indeed deserve the rave reviews she has received, and she has many moments that are brilliantly portrayed. I suppose the argument could be made that the formal style was how Dickinson heard the world, and Nixon’s show-stopping moments of emotion were the poetic outbursts of her intense and constricted spirit. But all of that is just something I told myself — the experience of watching the film was altogether bewildering and unsatisfying. Every review I have read sort of explains away these odd directorial choices. My theory is that no one wants to admit they didn’t understand it. But I am here to tell you, the king has nothing on. “A Quiet Passion” is currently available to rent. For another personal look at a female artist, the Crescent Theater has “Maudie” opening this week, with the brilliant actress Sally Hawkins as Maud Lewis, a real-life Canadian folk artist who, although stricken with terrible arthritis, created vibrant paintings. Her marriage to a gruff fisherman (Ethan Hawke) was an unlikely source of inspiration, and she eventually painted almost every surface of the shack they shared. This is a depiction of a difficult romance, and a life that produced artwork against many, many odds. An intimate portrait of a complex life, “Maudie” the film delivers rewards for its unusual circumstances, much like Maud Lewis herself. “Maudie” is playing at the Crescent Theater. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | Music Box Films / Annapurna Pictures FROM LEFT: “A Quiet Passion” is the story of American poet Emily Dickinson from her early days as a young schoolgirl to her later years as a reclusive, unrecognized artist. Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” recalls the 1967 riots and murder of three African-American men at the Algiers Motel. NEW IN THEATERS DETROIT Police and the military spring into action when rioting and civil unrest rock Detroit during the summer of 1967 in this true story directed by Kathryn Bigelow. All listed multiplex theaters. KIDNAP Halle Berry stars as a single mom whose child is kidnapped. All listed multiplex theaters. THE DARK TOWER Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. The Gunslinger must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING ATOMIC BLONDE All listed multiplex theaters. FIDAA Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE EMOJI MOVIE All listed multiplex theaters. VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS All listed multiplex theaters. DUNKIRK All listed multiplex theaters. GIRLS TRIP All listed multiplex theaters. WISH UPON All listed multiplex theaters. THE BIG SICK All listed multiplex theaters. WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES All listed multiplex theaters. SPIDER MAN: HOMECOMING All listed multiplex theaters. DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. BABY DRIVER All listed multiplex theaters. CARS 3 All listed multiplex theaters. WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES All listed multiplex theaters.

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Al.com evacuates after bomb threat S BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM taffers at al.com’s Royal Street headquarters were evacuated from the building Monday morning following a phoned-in bomb threat. Mobile Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Joiner of 5065 Sweetbriar Lane in Eight Mile, charging him with making the threat and also for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. While neither the police nor al.com officials have released information regarding why Joiner is believed to have been the source of the threat, al.com insiders told Lagniappe the threat is believed to have been the result of an argument in the publication’s online comment area. The building was evacuated sometime around 11 a.m., according to al.com staffers who spoken on condition of anonymity. At 12:17 p.m. the staff received an email from al.com operator Tom Bates downplaying any potential danger. “As we continue to look into a phone call we received this morning, we are acting out of an abundance of caution in asking you to work from outside the office for a few hours. Please be assured there’s nothing direct or specific at play. We don’t think this rises to any level where this would be an issue of interest to anyone else, but in the chance you receive any external questions, those should go to Michelle Holmes at mholmes@al.com,” Bates wrote. Just before 5 p.m. staffers were told the hub had reopened. One al.com staffer expressed some frustration that company leaders have as yet not provided much information as to the nature of the threat and whether it was aimed at any particular individual. Joiner has a 2015 arrest for harassing communications. New editor at MBM Maggie Bagwell Lacey was recently named the new executive editor for Mobile Bay Magazine, taking over the position in June. Lacey is a Point Clear native whose previous jobs include managing the Windmill Market in Fairhope, as well as working in the New York fashion industry as a shoe designer. Lacey has also been a buyer for a high-end women’s boutique in Fairhope and was director of marketing and special events for the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson. “Mobile Bay Magazine has a long history of exploring the ins and outs of Mobile and Baldwin counties, and right now is an exciting time for this area,” Lacey said. “As a lifestyle magazine, we get to cover life on the bay at a time when there are new restaurants, festivals, activities for young and old, and revitalization happening all the time. The magazine has a wonderful staff of writers and editors who make my job easy and I am learning a lot from their experience. But mostly we are having fun making this magazine, and I’m thankful to work somewhere fun with people I respect. I’m looking forward to the next issue and the issue after that!” The McGill grad received her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. She started with MBM in October as food editor and worked on marketing and lifestyle stories until taking the editor’s position, replacing Lawren Wood Largue. [4] 64 Singer Bonnie 66 Sandwich inits. 68 Having as ingredients 69 Guinea-pig relative 70 Fruity spirit [6] 73 Vain, temperamental sort [7] 74 Long range 75 Bright lights 77 Band member’s main squeeze? [4] 79 ____ song 82 1940 Disney release [3] 83 Swamp swimmer 85 Woman who took a “roll in ze hay” in “Young Frankenstein” 87 Pulling off bank jobs [5] 90 Teddy Roosevelt targets 96 Much-swiped item 97 Short trailer 99 Borgia who was an illegitimate son of Pope Alexander VI 101 Took a breather 102 Message from the marooned 104 Noah of “ER” 108 Grp. with a mission 109 “Sure, sign me up!” 110 Predecessor of Rabin 111 What’s lost in “Paradise Lost” 112 Rabbit’s foot 113 It’s inspired 114 Original “Veronica Mars” channel ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Gymnastics event opens new Foley center BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T he first sporting competition scheduled for the new Foley Event Center will be the Bounders Beach Bash gymnastics contest, set for Sept. 8-10. This is the latest addition to the Foley Sports Tourism Complex, located due east of the Tanger Outlet Mall at 920 E. Pride Blvd. It joins 16 natural grass fields used for soccer, lacrosse and football, with one championship field featuring a press box, seating for up to 1,000 fans and television broadcast-ready lighting. The event center is a 90,000-square-foot, multi-use indoor facility next to the sports fields. The building is designed to host six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts or 12 pickleball courts along with cheerleading, dance and gymnastics. The city of Foley broke ground on the $16.2 million facility in June 2016. Non-sporting plans involve banquets, conventions, trade shows and concerts. The gymnastics meet is taking place in partnership with the Bama Bounders gym of Tuscaloosa. Organizers are expecting 3,000 participants and spectators. This is the sixth year for the meet, but the first time in Foley. “The Beach Bash has seen so much growth over the last few years; we were outgrowing the space we were in,” Bama Bounders owner Erin Kightlinger said. “We are excited about the amusement park at the neighboring OWA complex.” As previously reported in Lagniappe, OWA is an amusement park and entertainment complex development owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The park features 21 rides at the 14-acre facility, which opened in July. Don Staley was executive director of the Foley Sports Tourism Complex before recently accepting the president’s role for the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports group. However, he spoke about the event center prior to his departure. “We are looking at bringing in everything from RV shows, to graduations, to basketball competitions,” Staley said. “But we are lucky to have the Bounders Beach Bash as the inaugural event because it will bring a large number of visitors to Foley, and also draw local spectators. We hope to use this new building to not only bring tourism dollars to the area but to also bring in events our community can enjoy.” Registration for the Bounders Beach Bash is available until Aug. 11 at www.boundersbeachbash.com. To learn more about Foley Sports Tourism Complex Events, visit www.foleysportstourism.com. USA football facility collapses In December 2016, the University of South Alabama’s Board of Trustees approved construction of a football practice facility. The Jaguar Training Center would have a footprint of 96,000 square feet, and house a fully covered regulation field and a 15-yard practice area for supplemental drills. Much of the metal framing was up, and there was hope the facility would be completed this year. However, that all changed recently when the structure collapsed. “At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site. No workers were present in that area at the time,” USA media relations director Bob Lowry said in a release. “University police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause.” At this time, university officials were uncertain about future plans for a covered practice field. Practice for the 2017 campaign got underway on Sunday. The Jaguars kick off the season Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ole Miss. Forever Wild board to meet 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 The Board of Trustees of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust will conduct its next meeting Aug. 10 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Forever Wild was established in 1992 as a vehicle to preserve and protect important ecological and recreational tracts of land in the state. Updates on program activities and tract assessments will be presented. The public is invited to attend and encouraged to submit nominations of tracts of land for possible Forever Wild Program purchases. Nominations can be made online at www.alabamaforeverwild.com. Jaguar softball players honored The University of South Alabama’s Devin Brown, Kaleigh Todd and MC Nichols represented the state of Alabama in a series of softball games against the U.S. Women’s National Team. Haleigh Lowe was also selected but sidelined with an injury. The players were divided into two squads. Brown and Todd competed at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The U.S. stars swept 9-1 and 7-0 wins. Brown took the pitching loss in the first game, allowing five runs, five hits and five walks in two innings. Todd was 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Nichols played for the second club at Auburn’s Jane B. Moore Field. The U.S. team again had no problems in recording 10-2 and 7-0 victories. Nichols was hitless in two batting attempts. Guthrie to coach at SHC Spring Hill College has named Joe Guthrie as head coach of the Badgers’ softball program. He is coming to Mobile from Bucknell University where he served as a volunteer assistant under Bison head coach (and wife) Courtnay Foster. This summer Guthrie is an assistant with the Scrap Yard Dawgs of Conroe, Texas, in the National Pro Fastpitch League. Prior to his year at Bucknell, Guthrie was an assistant at Penn State for three years. Before then, he spent six seasons as the head softball coach and assistant athletic director at Marion Military Institute in northern Alabama. He has also been a scout for the Miami Marlins and coached baseball at numerous high schools. Guthrie will be just the third coach for Spring Hill, which first fielded a softball team in 1998. In the last five seasons, the Badgers had a 197-68 overall record and an 86-18 mark in conference play. As a college baseball player, he was on the roster at Kentucky, Bevill State and Alabama. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Alabama along with a master’s and ROTC commission at Jacksonville State. From 2002-05, he was an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.

STYLE GARDENING Strolling through the Children’s Park BY NANCY ADAMS/MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM “ L ove grows by giving. The love we give away is the only love we keep.” — American author Elbert Hubbard If you live on the Gulf Coast and have never experienced the Geri Moulton Children’s Park, which is alongside the entrance drive to the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital, you are in for a treat. The entrance to the hospital complex is like an exquisite art gallery, but outside … in a park. Anchored in a setting of majestic oak trees and beautifully landscaped grounds with constantly blooming flowers, more than 50 unique, life-size bronze sculptures depicting scenes of children and animals at play adorn the campus from the entrance on Springhill Avenue northward to Center Street. Benches along the lighted path allow visitors to stroll and sit at liberty. This one-of-a-kind children’s park was originally the vision of the late Gordon Moulton, president of the University of South Alabama from 1997 to 2013. The park officially opened in 2001 with 12 sculptures, the first being “Tender Touch” by respected artist George Lundeen and donated by Larry D. Striplin Jr. in honor of his wife, Rhonda. This sculpture was chosen to be the first because the Moultons wanted a significant piece depicting the mission of the hospital; the protective mother with an infant and a child seemed perfect. “Follow the Leader” by artist W. Stanley Proctor was the second sculpture placed, and from there the grounds bloomed with sculpted beauty. Sculptures are constantly being added, Photo | Bill Starling / Kym Sigler keeping grounds director Greg Bolin and his longtime devoted crew, McWell Hogue and John Jones, busy. In 2009 the park was named in honor of Moulton’s wife, Geri (above), who led in its creation and development. It is now considered one of the country’s premier sculpture parks. The Moultons’ concept for the park was to create a comfortable, cheerful place where children and their families could get away from the hospital to find peace, calm and joy. Over the years, patients’ families, hospital friends and other patrons have generously donated more sculptures created by world-famous artists. Each piece has its unique story. Each has been carefully chosen to represent the donor’s specific desire — to honor a lost child, a spouse, the benevolence of a physician, the caring hospital staff — all given to help others enjoy a visual gift of peaceful beauty on the hospital campus and to help support the healing process. So if you have the opportunity to stroll through this Children’s Park, you may expect to leave with a smile on your face. As Geri Moulton has stated, “It is true … Love grows by giving. And so much love has been given to the Geri Moulton Children’s Park.” The park is open every day of the year and admission is free. For more information, visit www.southalabama.edu/usacwh and click on Geri Moulton Children’s Park or call 251460-7032. A fund for perpetual maintenance of the park is in place; if you are interested in participating in the fund, please contact the USA Office of Development at 251-415-1636. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: Baldwin County Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m. Where: Gulf Coast Regional Research & Extension Center, 8300 Highway 104, Fairhope Topic: Native American Horticulture What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch and Learn When: Monday, Aug. 21, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Straw Bale Gardening, Eric Schavey A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES JAILBREAK, THE SEQUEL LEO (7/23-8/23) — Happy that Carnival ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 is staying around for another 18 months or so but still financially broke AF, your next cruise will be as a stowaway on a causeway bait boat. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a catfish dinner as a distraction. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Wearing your favorite red and white striped raincoat, you’ll be mistaken for Augustus Gloop at Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Willy Wonka — The Musical.” You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using undocumented immigrants as a distraction. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — While attempting to solve the mystery of jubilees on the Eastern Shore, you’ll be temporarily deprived of oxygen. You’ll see a giant talking MoonPie in the resulting hallucination. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a Yeti cooler auction as a distraction. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll be chastised for cultural appropriation during Tiki Week. You’ll board your outrigger canoe and return to your thatch-roofed hut on a Polynesian island, where you will shame-eat conch soup. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a football highlight reel as a distraction. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — In your latest get-rich-quick scheme, you’ll start a GOP consulting business offering Senate candidates the largest lips with which to kiss the president’s ass. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using kittens as a distraction. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — You’ll replace live dog races at Mobile Greyhound Park with live turtle races. The competition will be lame, but the competitors will have one “shell” of a time. #kneeslap You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using “Duck Dynasty” as a distraction. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll remove a flapper dress from a mothproof bag in preparation for the Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival. You’ll break your ankle doing the jitterbug. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using Bocephus as a distraction. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — At the suggestion of The Beer Professor, you’ll take a brewery tour of Mississippi. You’ll patent the intellectual rights to a new malt liquor, Steel Magnolia Reserve. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a Chevrolet Silverado as a distraction. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll spend hours in a recompression chamber after getting the bends during a dive on the LuLu. All the while, you’ll be bothered by the nagging feeling you left the stove on in the galley. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a gun show as a distraction. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Trying someone else’s grandmother’s potato salad recipe, you’ll confirm your own grandmother’s is far superior. She always served it up with plenty of sass and the occasional ass whoopin’. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using a bomb threat as a distraction. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll begin to train for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse by staring at the sun for brief intervals. It’s funny how everyone you see suddenly looks like a bright white orb. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using UFOs as a distraction. CANCER (6/22-7/22) —You’ll be more depressed than Gudetama when you realize there’s no snacks in the house. Luckily, you find a Chococat in the couch and a Cinnamoroll in your jacket pocket. You’ll mastermind an Alabama jailbreak using Kuromi as a distraction.

A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE BOOZIE Basking in that post-Nappies glow BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I t’s been just over a week since the Nappies were awarded, and the winners’ banners are starting to appear all over town. It’s such a sight to see! Of course some of Boozie’s favorite places have banners but have taken it a step further, making their own signs to highlight their Nappie wins. The awards are done, and Lagniappe’s staff got to celebrate 15 years of keeping Mobile funky this past Friday. I mean, let’s be real, we are the real winners, we bring y’all news, commentary, local happenings and, of course, your favorite, gossip! So send cake, please! Anywho, here is some tasty gossip for you to enjoy! Big Bites Last Wednesday was Mobile Baykeeper’s annual Bay Bites Food Truck Festival at Cooper Riverside Park. If you missed it this year be sure to plan ahead for next year! This year’s festival sold out and had over a thousand people in attendance. Every year this delicious shindig gets bigger and more popular, so you don’t want to miss it. This is an event the whole family can enjoy. They had everything from slides to mini Duck Boat Tours to face painting to ice cream for the kiddos. Actually, all that stuff can be enjoyed by adults too! But let’s be real, the adults are there for the food and beer! Speaking of food, my spy reported her faves. For starters, she said she loved the Mother Shuckers roasted corn. She said it was a simple ear of corn on a stick roasted with spices, simple but brilliant and everyone loves corn this time of year! Her next favorite was Grill Billies BBQ nachos! She said these are the closest thing to Big Bad Wolves BBQ nachos she has had outside Tuscaloosa. All you Tide fans probably know what she is talking about, and that means they are good! Boozie is willing to bet you couldn’t go wrong with a few of these options, like Bacon My Day, The Crepe Crusader, Puglies Mexican and, to cool everyone off, Frios and Chill! If food and activities weren’t enough, there were also some local celebs spotted! Of course Mayor Sandy Stimpson was there supporting Mobile Baykeeper, as well as TenSixtyFive’s party animal. Luckily he didn’t fall face-first off the stage, or at least if he did my spy missed it! Local radio DJs were also spotted; these folks are pretty well known even when they aren’t talking! Boozie hates she missed the event and is even more upset she missed out on $1 color-changing cups and getting the chance to dunk someone in the dunking booth! More than you bargained for It’s not every day you pull up to work and get a big surprise. No, no, the boss didn’t cancel work, though if you explained what you just witnessed you might get sick leave. Anyways, one of Boozie’s co-workers arrived to work last Wednesday morning and saw something she can’t unsee: a naked man. Upon pulling into the parking lot, she couldn’t believe her eyes — was she really seeing this? Is that man really F U T U R E S H O C K 42 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 3 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 9 , 2 0 1 7 buck naked in the parking lot? What is he doing? In one of those moments you can’t look away from, she noticed the man was “cleaning” himself in what he thought was a hidden space between the dumpster and fence. But what the guy didn’t account for was the space on either side — on one side, a view of Dauphin Street and on the other, New St. Francis Street. IT’S BEEN JUST OVER A WEEK SINCE THE NAPPIES WERE AWARDED, AND THE WINNERS’ BANNERS ARE STARTING TO APPEAR ALL OVER TOWN. IT’S SUCH A SIGHT TO SEE! As she tried to get a co-worker’s attention to warn her of the dangers lurking just feet away, the man appeared from behind the dumpster fully clothed. In his hands were the red T-shirt he had been seen using as a loofa and the blue shorts that were on the ground. He tossed them both in the dumpster and walked on about his day thinking nobody knows anything. We really don’t want to know what he was doing, though we have a pretty good idea. The things you see in MiMo! Battle of the boulevards Boozie loves a good laugh and this next story is just that. The Moe’s Original BBQ and the Chick-fil-A near Airport and University boulevards had a little tiff. Chick-fil-A posted “Try our new smokehouse BBQ sandwich! LTO” on its sign, which also says (permanently) “Closed Sundays.” So Moe’s, being the jokers they are, decided they would retaliate with a sign that read “Chick-fil-A, I thought we were friends. Open Sunday.” You gotta love good sign humor. Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ naked man lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!