Lagniappe: July 6 - July 12, 2017  

Mr. Holbert: I am writing today in regard to the article you wrote in the Lagniappe newspaper, "Don't buy into Same Jones" (June 22). I was disappointed when I read your article. As the managing editor I feel you are using your position of influence to deter voters from Sam Jones. It is fair to list the pros and cons of both candidates. Yet you wrote an article that was meant to gain negative attention to Sam Jones, which is completely unethical in your position. I am sure you are a Stimpson supporter and that is your motivation for this article, but your readers are not and are supporters of various candidates. May I suggest that in the future you remain neutral and not use your position as an influence to endorse a candidate. That was not fair to Sam Jones at all. Cynthia Ramos Mobile Cynthia Ramos Mobile POLICE DISPATCH Eastern Shore doctor hit with multiple indictments By Jason Johnson Eight months after his office in Daphne was raided by federal agents, neurologist Dr. Rassan M. Tarabein was indicted on federal and state charges last week. The owner of Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center, Tarabein is accused of running his pain management practice as a “money mill” that pushed out addictive drugs and prioritized profits over patients. Tarabein practiced medicine in Baldwin County since 1996, though not without incident. In 2004, an administrative complaint to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners accused him of prescribing excessive pain medication. Later, Tarabein admitted to several allegations of “immoral, unprofessional or dishonorable conduct” that included prescribing excessive amounts of opioid medications like Lortab, Percocet, Percodan, OxyContin, Tylox and Demerol. His medical license was suspended for three years and he was fined $40,000. Then, last October, agents from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration raided his practice on the Eastern Shore — taking boxes of files and computer equipment from the office but making no arrests. Last Friday’s announcement from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was the first confirmation from authorities that Tarabein had been charged with a crime. In separate indictments brought by state and federal prosecutors, Tarabein faces nearly 30 charges alleging he used his practice to improperly distribute controlled drugs and defraud health care benefit programs, including Medicaid, for years for his own financial gain. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in Marshall’s office presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury that resulted in Tarabein’s indictment June 16. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for Medicaid fraud and a potential 20-year sentence for first-degree theft. “I am pleased to partner with our federal law enforcement colleagues 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 to protect precious state Medicaid resources,” Marshall in a prepared statement. “I hope that this case will serve as a warning to others who might be tempted to steal taxpayer money allocated to protect our most vulnerable.” While the state charges are serious, Tarabein’s 27-count federal indictment is the first public acknowledgment that the prosecutors who took down two of the area’s most prominent pain doctors earlier this year have their eyes set on a new target. In federal court, Tarabein faces charges of unlawfully distributing Schedule II controlled substances, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. According to the indictment, from 2004 to late June 2017 Tarabein allegedly ran a “money mill” through Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center, where he “induced patients to continue [returning] so he could bill health care benefit programs for unnecessary tests and procedures.” Prosecutors say Tarabein sought to maximize his personal financial gain by fraudulently seeking payments from health care benefit programs such as Medicare and Medicaid as well as private insurers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Humana and UnitedHealthcare. In doing so, the government claims, Tarabein violated “the traditional standards of care in his medical practice” by failing to provide informed consent to patients, discriminating against Medicaid patients in services rendered, fraudulently documenting patient records and submitting false claims to insurance companies. “As alleged, this defendant was a neurologist who ran a medical practice that for years stole millions of dollars from public health care programs and private insurance companies,” Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler said. “Federal and state investigators have worked diligently to expose the fraud, and now this physician must face the consequences of his actions.” With the exception of the parallel state charges, Tarabein’s indictments ring similar to those filed against former doctors Xiulu Ruan and John Patrick Couch — charges that eventually saw the business partners receive 21-year and 20-year prison sentences, respectively.

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Family affair THREE CONVICTED IN ‘MASSIVE’ VISA FRAUD CONSPIRACY BY JASON JOHNSON H ugh Tran paid thousands of dollars to come to the United States, where she was expecting to participate in an internship program to help further her dream of becoming a hotel manager. When she arrived, though, Tran found herself sweeping floors — earning next to nothing and receiving no training related to the career she put on hold in Vietnam to come to America. “I tried to remain hopeful. I thought, ‘maybe it’s just like this in the beginning,” Tran said. “I spent $7,000, and I borrowed that money to come here because I thought I’d be able to pay it back very soon and very easily.” In Vietnam, where the average monthly salary is $145, that $7,000 is no small debt, and Tran is only one of 205 foreign victims who were lured to the U.S. from South Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East as part of a “massive” fraud scheme orchestrated by David Marzano. In 2002, Marzano was sentenced to 15 months in prison for a similar conspiracy involving the unlawful smuggling of undocumented aliens — a conviction that stemmed from a staffing agency he operated in the Atlanta area utilizing an illegal workforce. Upon release, Marzano began using the aliases “Paul Cohen” and “David Cole” to start new staffing agencies and shell companies that laid the groundwork for his most recent scheme. At the heart of that fraud was the U.S. Department of State’s Exchange Visitor Program, which brings more than 275,000 foreign nationals annually to the U.S. on temporary visas through employment, internship and training programs. One of those programs is specifically limited to training visa holders with college education and managerial experience from their home country — meaning businesses can’t use those exchange visitors for ordinary employment or work. Staffing agencies are also expressly prohibited from being involved in the program. Yet Marzano was was able to abuse the program’s “lack of oversight” and place program participants in low-paying positions by misrepresenting the nature of his businesses. That was done through an extensive scheme that ultimately tricked numerous employers, who hired unsuspecting exchange visitors as menial laborers at businesses all along the Gulf Coast. “A lot of the companies Marzano owned had names very similar to legitimate companies, like Crowned Partnership Group. When anybody asked, they’d say, ‘Yes. We are the management and training wing of Crowne Plaza Hotels,’ but of course, that wasn’t true,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bodnar said. “Individuals, like Ms. Tran, would come to the United States believing they were going to be part of this internship and training program, but Marzano and his co-conspirators would instead pawn them off as menial labor after they’d worked and struggled to put together the money they needed to come here.” At Marzano’s sentencing in Mobile last month, Tran was the only victim who made the trip to testify before U.S. District Judge Wil- liam H. Steele, though roughly a dozen others sent letters. Bodnar said many of Marzano’s victims weren’t even aware they’d been tricked at first, which was exacerbated by the fact that, for most, English wasn’t their first language. He said the pattern prosecutors saw interviewing victims was one of confusion, anger and helplessness. “For the first three months, many didn’t realize they’d been part of a bait-and-switch operation because there were always excuses,” he said. “The second three months, they started to question it. By the third, they were angry, but many of them said, “I’ve just got three more months here — I don’t know what to do, I don’t know who to go to — I’ll just stick it out.” Bodnar is one of the prosecutors that built the case against Marzano, who pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud charges central to his scheme last February. Two indicted conspirators included Marzano’s wife, Laura Blair, and daughter, Janece Burke. While Steele called their crimes “serious business,” he also granted a downward departure for all three defendants based on their high levels of cooperation with the federal prosecutors. As a result, each sentence was set below the statutory minimum. As the primary orchestrator of the fraud, Marzano was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $815,000 in restitution. For their lesser roles, Blair and Burke were each sentenced to five years of probation. Neither received jail time. Like Marzano, Blair was ordered to pay $815,570 of restitution to victims. However, because of her limited involvement, Burke was only ordered to pay restitution of $271,856. At least some of their reduced sentences were granted at the request of prosecutors, who said the defendants’ cooperation, particularly Burke’s, had proved helpful in other investigations that Bodnar said had led to “significant administrative and criminal actions throughout the country.” While the 205 victims were placed in jobs spanning from western Florida to Texas, roughly 20 of those were located in Mobile, Spanish Fort and the Gulf Shores area — which are known to see an influx of seasonal labor as the tourism economy grows during summer months. However, Bodnar said the vast majority of those employers had no idea what Marzano and his other family members were up to, and as result don’t have any criminal liability. “They were reaching out to staffing agencies Marzano owned for servers, busboys and people who can change sheets at hotels,” he said. “I don’t believe we had any instances where an employer knew a person was supposed to be going through a managerial training program. According to Bodnar, the restitution Marzano and his co-defendants pay will go directly to the victims overseas, whom federal officials are already working to locate and contact.

BAYBRIEF | MONTGOMERY ‘Horrendously inadequate’ COURT RULES STATE’S TREATMENT OF INMATES’ MENTAL ILLNESS UNLAWFUL A BY LEE HEDGEPETH federal district court judge has ruled that Alabama’s “horrendously inadequate” treatment of mentally ill inmates violates the United States Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. The decision, written by U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson, is only the first in a series considering various phases of a class-action lawsuit filed by Alabama inmates with disabilities alleging unlawful conditions and treatment by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). Just over 300 pages long, Thompson’s opinion focuses on mental health treatment, with physical disabilities and accommodations set to be considered in a later trial. The ruling says evidence from both the inmates and ADOC supported the lawsuit’s claims. “Surprisingly, the evidence from both sides (including testimony from Commissioner [Jeff] Dunn and Associate Commissioner [Ruth] Naglich as well as that of all experts) extensively and materially supported the plaintiffs’ claim,” Thompson wrote. “ADOC’s Office of Health Services, run by Associate Commissioner Ruth Naglich, has done vanishingly little to exercise oversight of the provision of care to mentally ill prisoners. This failure exemplifies ADOC’s disregard of the substantial risk of serious harm to mentally ill prisoners within ADOC.” In its pages, the decision lists case after case where prison officials were aware of problems but failed to act accordingly. In particular, Judge Thompson writes about the life and death of Jamie Wallace, an inmate who testified in the trial before committing suicide. “The trial opened with the testimony of prisoner Jamie Wallace, who suffered from severe mental illnesses, intellectual disability and substantial physical disabilities,” 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Thompson wrote. “Wallace stated that he had tried to kill himself many times, showed the court the scars on arms where he made repeated attempts and complained that he had not received sufficient treatment for his illness. Because of his mental illness, he became so agitated during his testimony that the court had to recess and reconvene to hear his testimony in the quiet of the chambers library and then coax him into completing his testimony as if he were a fearful child. … Unfortunately, and most tragically, 10 days after Wallace testified, he killed himself by hanging.” Thompson’s opinion found ADOC did not identify prisoners with serious mental health issues, failed to provide them with treatment plans and did not provide properly qualified or supervised mental health professionals for care. The ruling also concluded the department did not provide hospital-like care for inmates when needed, imposed disciplinary sanctions on mentally ill inmates for exhibiting symptoms of their illnesses without regard for their mental health and placed these inmates in segregation for lengthy periods without valid reason. Additionally, in cases like Wallace’s, the court found, ADOC did not aim to identify suicidal inmates appropriately or provide adequate treatment or supervision when identified. While the court’s actions have resulted in some immediate action, including an agreement involving the revamping of suicide-risk procedures, it’s unclear what long-term impact it will have, as state lawmakers hold the ultimate power in finding decisions that could address the prison system’s inadequacies. “The court emphasizes that, given the severity and urgency of the need for mental health care explained in this opinion, the proposed relief must be both immediate and long term. No partial final judgment shall issue at this time as to the claim resolved in this entry,” Thompson’s opinion said. A bill that would have funded the building of four new state prisons failed to pass last legislative session. Jeff Dunn, Alabama’s prisons commissioner, responded to the court’s ruling. “This order will require a broader conversation with our state leadership about how we can responsibly address the challenges facing the department,” he said. “While portions of the trial focused upon issues related to mental health care, it also highlighted many of the other challenges facing the department, like our outdated facilities and our long-standing needs in the area of security. We look forward to having an open and frank conversation with our state leadership about how to make meaningful investments into our department.” Gov. Kay Ivey, who has yet to take an official stand on prison construction, also released a statement on the federal court’s ruling, in which she hinted at a special legislative session to tackle the issue. “I am committed to providing justice to all Alabamians by ensuring constitutionally permissible conditions for all prisoners,” Ivey said. “I will be working closely with Commissioner Dunn and the leadership in the House and Senate to address the issues raised in today’s order. All appropriate options at my disposal, including the possibility of a special session, will be considered as potential remedies to address the judge’s order.” Attorneys for the inmates with disabilities also addressed the court’s decision in their favor. “This ruling means that prisoners with mental illness may finally get the treatment they have been denied for so long,” said Maria Morris, an attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “The suffering some of these men and women have endured is excruciating and inhumane. We are pleased Judge Thompson has demanded that the state of Alabama meet its constitutional obligation to provide adequate care.” Another of the inmates’ attorneys, Lisa Borden, also responded to the opinion and specifically addressed Wallace’s death. “The court’s opinion today confirmed, and condemned, the constitutionally inadequate conditions that prisoners with serious mental illness have suffered for so long. ADOC’s system of mental health care fails the moment a prisoner walks in the door, and continues to fail at every step,” Borden said. “As the court found, these failures to provide desperately needed treatment subject prisoners to needless pain, serious injury and even, in cases like that of Jamie Wallace, death. In addition, the court’s opinion confirms that ADOC officials have long been aware of these failures, but have done little or nothing to correct them. We are gratified that ADOC officials will no longer be permitted to sit on their hands or pass the buck at the risk of people’s lives.” The next phase of the inmate disability trial will soon move forward.

BAYBRIEF | BUSINESS Littorally speaking AUSTAL SECURES MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR NAVY CONTRACT BY LEE HEDGEPETH A ustralian-owned shipbuilder Austal announced it has officially been awarded a $584 million contract to build another littoral combat ship (LCS) for the U.S. Navy in its Mobile shipyard, but not without some controversy. The announcement comes weeks after policymakers scrambled to have an additional LCS ship added to President Donald Trump’s defense budget — the first draft of which kept funding for the frigate program at Obama-era levels. Austal said the 417-foot LCS 28 will be built here in Mobile “employing techniques that would be applied if it wins the Australian government’s $3 billion offshore patrol vessel contract.” “While I am obviously happy for Austal, I am also delighted in the vote of confidence this delivers for Australian shipbuilding and design,” Austal executive David Singleton said. “Should we win the $3 billion offshore patrol vessel contract for the Royal Australian Navy, we intend to introduce many of the advanced manufacturing techniques and efficiency gains perfected in the U.S. into our local operations.” All even-numbered LCS ships, the Independence class, are built here in Mobile while oddnumbered LCS frigates, the Freedom Class, are built by Lockheed Martin in Marinette, Wisconsin. After enough ships have been produced and tested in sea trials, the Navy is set to choose which of the two designs it will carry forward for another run of around 50 new ships. Winning another contract so soon, then, bodes well for Mobile. “We won this award following a direct competition with the Freedom Class LCS, which says much for our cost efficiency on this program,” Singleton said. Aside from laying down the foundation for competing against Lockheed’s Wisconsin shipyard, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne has said the new contract, in addition to the two others funded in the federal budget, will prevent worker layoffs in the times between active projects, in turn keeping overhead costs down. “The three ships not only maintain a healthy industrial base, because without three ships the skilled workforce will suffer a 10-40 percent layoff, resulting in an extended production timeline and yielding cost increase of 10-15 percent,” Byrne said. Funding for two more littoral combat ships may be critical, but it was not always certain. When the first draft of the White House’s budget was released, though, it included funding for only one additional LCS. Late in negotiations, Navy officials added another, saying it had been excluded because “the facts and need for a second came to us so late in the process.” That nearly half-billion-dollar, last-minute addition to the budget came as a surprise to those on Capitol Hill considering the defense funding bill. The bill funding three new littoral combat ships has now passed committee and is headed to the full House of Representatives for consideration. Tumbling tolls BEACH EXPRESS ANNOUNCES LOWER TOLLS THROUGH LABOR DAY D BY LEE HEDGEPETH etroit-based American Roads LLC has announced it will lower tolls on the Baldwin County Beach Express for both visitors and residents through Labor Day in an effort to reduce traffic, particularly on the bridge and Highway 59. “Beach Express GO! will cut summer toll rates by more than 20 percent for visitors. Some local residents will see savings of over 70 percent below the standard rate,” American Roads announced. “Designed to immediately ease congestion on Highway 59, the program includes a plan to move traffic more freely over the bridge during periods of high demand.” The company also announced plans to make one lane of the toll plaza reversible for some situations, such as hurricane evacuations, and to expand electronic tolling, which prevents travelers from having to stop. “After Labor Day, we will start construction for the improvements, including adding a third, reversible lane on the bridge to accommodate two lanes of traffic in one direction, as well as widening the toll plaza and part of the southbound Foley Beach Express by the plaza. Electronic tolling will further help by eliminating the need to stop for toll payment,” said Neal Belitsky, CEO of American Roads. Electronic tolling is an option being considered not just in Baldwin County. Belitsky has said the state law allowing toll companies to access driver information provides bigger opportunities — such as potential funding for the much-desired Interstate 10 Mobile Bay bridge. “We now have access, working with law enforcement, to get the owners’ identification,” Belitsky said of the program. “It gives us the ability to send a bill to people and collect on passedthrough tolls. It helps with the integrity of the entire system.” As for the beach expressway, tolls will be reduced from $3.50 to $2.75 for visitors, and Orange Beach residents will pay $1.25 cash or $1 electronically. “We greatly appreciate American Roads and this good-faith effort,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said of the reduced tolls. “It’s a big deal. This is a great first step.” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft responded similarly: “This is a wonderful alternative and we like this first step. Both local leaders have been somewhat critical of the toll bridge in the past, with Kennon even suggesting at one point that the city build a bridge around it. But for now, it seems both parties have come to at least a temporary agreement that may continue to work as capacity on the bridge increases and traffic, hopefully, goes down. "We can put through 1,000 vehicles an hour now," an American Roads official said. When the the nearby Canal Road project is completed, though, "we hope to put through 3,000 vehicles per hour."

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Downtown growth MOBILE COUPLE STARTING URBAN FARM VENTURE BY DALE LIESCH Photos | provided Dale and Angela Speetjens are seeking permits for an urban garden at 610 St. Michael St. in downtown Mobile. D ale Speetjens spent a year helping to identify and map urban blight as part of Mobile’s Bloomberg Innovation Team. Now he and his wife, Angela, have a plan to spruce up an area of downtown in a decidedly innovative way. The couple, who live in a downtown loft apartment, have found an interesting way to grow 20 acres’ worth of produce while maximizing the district’s limited space. The Auburn University graduates and founders of Shipshape Urban Farms will grow lettuce, leafy greens and herbs hydroponically in specially made shipping containers. “We’re using repurposed shipping containers,” Dale said. “It lets us grow stuff that can’t normally grow in the area.” The containers can also allow for an extended growing season and the method of farming will use less energy and water than traditional farming, Dale said. The energy savings comes from the use of only red and blue LED lights, which is the best spectrum to use for growing. The process also only uses 10 gallons of water, which is 90 percent less than traditional farming, he said. The method maximizes space as well, as the produce hangs vertically from the ceiling. “We can grow the equivalent of a 20-acre farm,” he said. “It’s roughly two acres per container.” The Speetjens are in the process of obtaining the proper permits for the farm, which will be located at 610 St. Michael St. An urban farm is allowed on the quarter-acre lot, according to the city’s zoning ordinance, Dale said. He said they hope to have all the approvals in a couple of weeks, with a groundbreaking on the site tentatively planned for October. In addition to the containers, in which lettuce and other leafy greens will be cultivated, the farm will include a living wall, or vertical substrate, for growing herbs. Traditional raised beds and a tomato pavilion will also be part of the plan, Dale said. Angela Speetjens studied hydroponics while at Auburn and earned a degree in horticulture with a focus on fruit and vegetable production. As a research project, she said she grew different things hydroponically in greenhouses. “It sparked my interest in hydroponics,” Angela said. Dale, a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and master’s degrees in both landscape architecture and urban planning. So, while Angela worked out the technical aspects of the farm, Dale worked on the more creative aspects. “A landscape architect and a horticulturalist are kind of the perfect couple,” he said. The Speetjens hope to sell their produce to local grocery stores and restaurants in the future. They have also created a community-supported agriculture program, or CSA, for the farm. A CSA allows customers to purchase produce in advance to help with overhead costs before farming operations begin. Shipshape has three levels in its CSA, according to its website at shipshapeurabanfarms.com. The three levels, which start at $500 per year, provide a basket or box of produce per week for an entire year. The program allows customers to pick some of their own produce from the raised beds and also provides lettuce, leafy greens and herbs in varying amounts. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Heroes Park PARK RENAMED IN HONOR OF MAN KILLED DEFENDING GRANDCHILDREN, HOME BY DALE LIESCH I n a unanimous decision the evening of June 27, the Mobile City Council voted to name a park in Theodore in honor of a man who lost his life fighting off a group of home invaders. On the suggestion of Councilman John Williams, the park known as Theodore Park was renamed Heroes Park, and its first honoree was Willie Sullivan Sr. “This was a guy who was very central to the community,” Williams said in an interview after the meeting. “He had a tragic but heroic death.” In 2011, Sullivan fought off a group of three men who had entered the house in which he and his grandchildren were sleeping, his son, Willie Sullivan Jr., said. The nowretired Mobile police officer said his father and nephew 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 were killed in a gunfight after what appeared to be a random break-in attempt. Sullivan Jr.’s niece was later found hiding in her bedroom, he said. A neighbor heard gunshots coming from the elder Sullivan’s home and called his son, who prepared to go to his father’s home, about a half-mile away. “I got up, got my service weapon and went over there,” Willie Sullivan Jr. said. “I saw that the door was partially open and knew something was wrong.” When he entered the home, Sullivan Jr. said he saw his father lying facedown on the floor. His nephew had also been killed, but his niece was found alive. Two of the three suspects had been injured in the fight and were arrested at the hospital, Sullivan Jr. said. The third suspect, the getaway driver, was captured a few days later, he said. His father’s actions helped to make the “close knit” community safer because it got criminals off the streets, Sullivan Jr. said. “What he was involved in — his actions helped protect him and his grandkids,” Sullivan Jr. said. While the park is named Heroes Park, “It made the community a better, safer place.” The newly named Heroes Park will feature signage dedicated to the elder Sullivan, with an honoree added about every decade, Sullivan Jr. said. “It means a lot because it was my father,” he said. “He’s been in this community a long time.” Sullivan Sr. was well known, in part, because he owned a concrete company and hired a lot of local folks. “My dad was a good man,” Sullivan Jr. said. “He worked all his life up until his death.” The park itself was recently renovated, Williams said, adding there were just the “remains of a park” when the city annexed the area. “There were broken fences and high grass everywhere,” Williams said. “The city said we’d restore the park.” Since then, the city has added a concession stand, rebuilt fences, added a new playground and began work on a walking path. The funding has come from the city's capital improvement plan as well as Community Development Block Grant funds, Williams said. "Really, it's a new park and it needed a new name," Williams said. "This park has received its due."

J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Don’t expect Facebook to cover City Council ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM isn’t going to cover City Council for you. Facebook isn’t going to dig into the mayoral race for you. Facebook doesn’t give a damn about the Mobile area, they just want your money. Here are a couple of things to think about: Last year Lagniappe’s coverage of the 911 Board led to saving the county $5 million. We covered that story for three years. Lagniappe was digging into former Mayor Sam Jones’ administration and uncovering a variety of problems for six years while the Press-Register continued endorsing, supporting and covering for him. I could go on and on. None of our hundreds of investigative reports over the past 15 years have been “fake news” or driven by anything other than trying to get the truth. And none of this coverage would ever have been produced by social media. There is a lot of talk about respecting the presidency and the press these days, but respect has to be earned and there’s a good case to be made that members of both of these “institutions” have acted at times in ways that don’t deserve much respect. Even as political divisiveness has covered every corner of this country, I hope our readers and advertisers realize they can let Trump’s war with some outlets stop at the D.C. city limits and continue providing the support necessary for Mobile to have the kind of newspaper it deserves. We’ll never guarantee you won’t read something you don’t like, but you’ll always get our best effort to report honestly about the things you need to know. THEGADFLY 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 with a tiny editorial staff of great reporters who always seem to do twice the work that seems humanly possible. But even as we’ve tried to grow the paper and provide more important news about what’s going on locally, we’ve seen important advertisers decide to spend their advertising dollars on social media — Facebook and Google. Nothing gets any easier when the national drumbeat of negativity about “the media” trickles down and attaches to those of us on the local level. It’s become pretty routine to get complaints about being either too liberal or too conservative, and to have people threaten to never read or advertise again because they didn’t like an article that wasn’t an echo of their own personal beliefs. Local or statewide politicians now love to cry “fake news” when we write stories that challenge or expose them. I suppose it’s easier than actually answering questions or providing documents. I’m not writing this column to complain, but simply to remind the 15 of you who aren’t on vacation this week that there are no agendas at Lagniappe — other than getting the truth and producing great journalism. You may not like my opinion or those of other opinion columnists from time to time, but there’s no overarching political philosophy that drives us. We still believe a newspaper should be a marketplace of ideas where you might read something you don’t agree with and not die on the spot. Lagniappe still needs the support of our readers and advertisers. Facebook Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen M y daughter recently ran into the kitchen to tattle about some alleged incident involving her older brother’s finger, a nasal cavity and imminent threats of unwanted contact. Before she could finish filing her complaint he hollered, “Fake news!” from the living room. I’ll admit I laughed. During my vacation last week in the rain-free Florida Keys, I was surrounded by family members, a couple of whom seemed positively gleeful about President Trump’s current fight with “the media.” Much like my son, they parroted the kinds of complaints coming out of the White House that “the media” unfairly attacks “everything” the president does and creates “fake news.” As a member of “the media,” I’ve gotten used to hearing people blame news organizations — sometimes with good reason — for much of the turmoil coming out of D.C. By the same token, though, I don’t think the pervasive drone of lumping all “media” together in one bucket is any more fair than some sloppy or biased news outlets publishing or broadcasting stories about Donald Trump that are poorly sourced or flatly false. I get that there are lousy media outlets — particularly the broadcast networks that have perfected a news/ opinion mishmash that leaves viewers with little opportunity to just take in a straight news story. So every journalist gets tarred with the same brush when the big boys are in such a frenzy to attack Trump that the few journalistic standards they had before he was elected are left behind. Defending news organizations as a whole is not something I would ever try to do because many of them are indefensible as they have moved to capture either right wing or left wing audiences. Simply put, it’s going to be awfully hard to serve the public as an objective news organization if your first order of duty is pushing a particular political bent. But I will defend the majority of news organizations attempting to cover local communities across this great nation as not worthy of being tagged as the “fake news media” Trump declared “the enemy of the American people.” In this week where we celebrate the Fourth of July and the formation of the United States of America, let’s not forget a free press and our right to free speech have played a huge role not only in keeping our country on a relatively even keel, but also in making people aware of the things happening in their own communities. Working in “the media” today is certainly more challenging than it was when I started in the business 25 or so years ago. Most local newspapers are owned by big chains, and those big chains have cut budgets to the bone over the past decade, leaving staffs a mere shadow of what they once were. Cities such as Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville and anywhere else Newhouse calls the shots don’t even have daily papers anymore. And their vaunted statewide website carries a fraction of the news you might have read 10 years ago. Television and radio stations are in the same boat. TV news stations have much smaller staffs and lower budgets. Then you get to independent news organizations like Lagniappe. There are no billionaires at the top of the pyramid. Everything has been on a shoestring since we started this newspaper 15 years ago with $5,000. Today we’re lucky enough to be publishing 30,000 papers and reaching 83,000 readers a week, but we’re still working BIG LUTHER’S IMPORTANT CONNECTIONS ARE BOUND TO HELP ALABAMA.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Summer guilt can get expensive ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S ummertime is glorious. Sand and surf. Watermelon and popsicles. Peaches and tomatoes. Fishin’ and swimmin’. Homemade ice cream. Weekends spent at the pool, on the beach or sittin’ on the dock of Mobile Bay. It is definitely one of my favorite times of year — at least on the weekends. But it is also one of the times I feel the guiltiest as a working mother. My poor kids have put in 40-hour weeks at day care, school and after care since they were six weeks old. During the school year, I don’t feel too bad about this. After all, they are only spending three more hours at school than the “carpool kids” and they do their homework and then run around and play with their friends. I feel certain they have more fun there than they would at home. But summer is a different story. While other kids are spending their summers going to the pool every day, riding their bikes or playing in the backyard, my kids are being shuffled to various day camps. Even though the camps are fun for them (probably more fun than home), I still feel like I am robbing them of an important part of their childhood — long, lazy, carefree summer days. The only 10 weeks out of the year where you don’t have to get up, get dressed and be somewhere everyday. You just don’t get that when you grow up. Every year I consider hiring a sitter to take them to do all of the things I wish I could be taking them to do, but I always come to the conclusion that the math just doesn’t make sense. If there is one area where wages have not stagnated, it is babysitting. I think I may have gotten a hundred bucks a week for keeping kids during the summer; now most kids want $10 an hour. With day camps ranging from $150 to $200 a week, it just doesn’t make sense to pay a sitter $400. So my husband and I end up hauling them all over town with backpacks containing a long list of things they will need. I usually forget at least one thing on the list. And the kids always remind me of how put out they were because of my mistake. “Mom, you forgot to pack my towel.” “Mommy, you forgot to pack my water.” “Yeah, yeah I know. I was too busy focusing on getting two snacks, lunch, a change of clothes, water shoes, sunscreen and your iPad and charger together. Sorry!” Last week when my son was at tennis camp I packed his lunch, but forgot to put it in his bag. I realized this about 1 p.m. and called my husband, who ran a bunch of gas station junk food up to him to hold him over. When he got there to find our hot, sweaty kid on the court, Frank asked him if he had had anything to eat, he just said, “No, sir. I just wasn’t going to eat.” I felt horrible, but little did I know the following day I would feel even worse. So much worse, in fact, I would end up flat-out lying and resorting to bribery. Last week my daughter’s day camp spent the mornings going to Vacation Bible School. On the last day of VBS, they had a program at 11:30 a.m. to sing all the songs they had learned for parents. The camp kids would then go back to their regularly scheduled programming and the VBS-only kids would go home with their parents. I knew this was going to be tricky. Just about every time we have gone to any program for Ellen at school and had to leave to go back to work, she cries to go with us. But she also gets really disappointed if we aren’t there. So it was a tough call. I was busy, and I wasn’t going to go. But still wallowing in the guilt of no-lunch-gate, I decided to head to the school at 11:20, knowing I was going to be late. When I got there, I saw another mom I know who told me, “She’s been looking for you.” When I found her, she was sitting with a teacher, who said, “See, she is here.” She had obviously been crying and then when she saw me she started crying again. After a few hugs, she reluctantly went back to singing her songs with the rest of the kids. When the program ended all of the kids ran over to their moms. The vast majority of the moms were wearing athletic gear so I knew most of the kids were going to get to go home. I was not going to escape this place without incident. I tried to make my goodbyes to Ellen quickly and slip out, but the tears started rolling down her face immediately. “Please, please let me go with you. All of the other kids are getting to go home, why can’t I?” She was crying so hard she was starting to hyperventilate. Nothing breaks my heart more than teary hyperventilation. “Because mommy has to go back to work.” “But I don’t want you to.” “I know, but I have to.” “Please take me with you.” (Grabs leg and continues sobbing.) I looked across the room at another mom who was dressed in work clothes. She was having the exact same tearful conversation with her little girl. We exchanged a sympathetic glance. Never have I ever wanted to be wearing athletic gear so badly. I almost gave in to my bawling baby. I was thinking maybe I could take her to work and she could play on her LeapPad. Maybe she’ll be quiet this time. Then I came back down to reality. No, no she won’t. Last time she was at my office she threw markers all over the floor and walked around in a Mr. Burns mask we had laying around. (Don’t all offices have those?) She would definitely disturb the entire staff. So, knowing that wasn’t an option, I started bargaining with her. “If you will go back to camp, I will pick you up early. I promise.” “Noooooo,” the crying continued. “Please, Mommy.” “Ellen, if you come back to the office with me, it will be so boring. You will have nothing to do. You will have way more fun here with your friends. “ “I don’t have any friends here. I don’t like any of them,” she lied. “Yes, you do. Look, I just need to go back to the office for like 30 more minutes and then I’ll come right back to get you,” I lied right back to her. She can’t tell time. She paused. I could tell she was thinking about it. I thought she was just about to relent until she said, “No, mommy, I really want to go with you.” It was time to play hardball. “Ellen, sweetie, if you stay here, I will come right back to pick you up in just a little bit AND I’ll take you to buy a toy.” This is probably advised against in every parenting book on the planet. But hey, sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do, She hesitated again and then said, “OK, Mommy.” The tears dried up immediately and she happily went right on back to day camp and started playing with the little people who were not her friends and who she didn’t like five minutes earlier. Wait a minute. Who just played who here? I came back in “just a little bit” (4 hours and 30 minutes later), and we headed to the toy store. Guilt is expensive. But all was right with the world again, so totally worth it. J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Words still matter … but not as much BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM P eople have long said talk is cheap, but these days the value of words is plummeting. The blatant devaluation of the language is a relatively new phenomenon. In 2008, Barack Obama made a big splash in the then-heated race against Hillary Clinton when he argued that words “matter.” “Don’t tell me words don’t matter. ‘I have a dream’ — just words,” he said. “‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal’ — just words. ‘We have nothing to fear but fear itself’ — just words, just speeches.” Although it turned out Obama partly plagiarized that speech from then-Gov. Deval Patrick (D-Massachusetts), the point was that words have the power to move people and change societies. Recall the “hope and change” mantra he peddled that election cycle. Nine years later, the vernacular is much cheaper. During the eight years of the Obama presidency, his administration and allies used words less to inspire than as blunt instruments to inflict damage on their opposition. A modern-day Spanish Inquisition branded political opponents racist, sexist, bigoted, nativist, homophobic, all with an aim at seeking and destroying those that disagreed with their orthodoxy. According to some on the left, the rise of the tea party movement in 2010 was nothing more than a “racist” reaction to a black man in the White House. If you are a male legislator who disapproves of public money being used to fund the abortion provider Planned Parenthood, you are not a guardian of taxpayer money; no, you are simply a sexist who turns a blind eye toward women’s issues! Troubled by the nation’s immigration policy and the lax border enforcement? Well, it is not because you have labor market concerns, you are clearly racist toward Hispanics! Find it peculiar the government would force a baker to create a cake for a same-sex wedding against his religious convictions? Obviously, you do not disagree on the merits of religious liberty and free speech, you are showing signs of bigotry and homophobia! In the short term, it worked. No one wants to be called any of those names. It had a chilling effect on a lot of political opposition to the Democratic Party. However, after eight years of this demagogic tactic in almost every political and policy debate, it has lost its effectiveness. Calling people a sexist, racist, bigot, nativist or homophobe does not have the effect it once had. In fact, in some cases it has the opposite effect. Take the election of President Donald Trump. For many, the ballot they cast on Election Day last year was not just pushback against political correctness, but being fed up with feeling under assault for having a belief system that did not jibe with the conventions of Washington, D.C., New York City and Hollywood. Still, here we are today, and despite losing a string of elections, including a big one to Trump, we still see the progressive left use the same ad hominem playbook. 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Trump’s travel ban? Bigotry! Nativism! Republicans legislating against the growth of Medicaid? Racism! The mere appearance of Vice President Mike Pence, who once signed the so-called “Religious Freedom Act” as governor of Indiana? Homophobia! Trump takes to Twitter to take a shot at a female critic in the media? Sexism! People have stopped listening. These words no longer carry the sting they once had. The left has simply overused them to the point where language of this kind is meaningless. Consider a recent example. Last week Trump tweeted some ill-advised remarks about MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, saying she had been “bleeding badly” from a facelift. That turned out to be a shot heard around the world for the political and media intelligentsia. Former Rep. Gwen Graham (D-Florida), now a candidate for governor of Florida, responded to Trump with her own tweet declaring Trump’s “latest tirade” was not only unpresidential, but it was “barbaric.” Barbaric? Barbaric is a brutal North Korean regime beating an American citizen senseless and sending him home to the United States in a coma. Barbaric is ISIS lining up 30 Coptic Christians on a beach and staging a mass beheading. Apparently, however, “barbaric” in 2017 America is putting out a tweet mocking an individual who has on numerous occasions offered diagnoses of your mental health on national television. Yes, words matter, but after a while people become desensitized to them. If everyone is sexist, racist, nativist, bigoted and homophobic, then no one is racist, bigoted, sexist and homophobic. And, for that matter, if tweets are barbaric, what shall we call ISIS? Those who do not really see eye to eye with whatever the politically correct agenda item of the day at some point will say, “Well, they’re going to label me something I’m not anyway, so why not go ahead and speak out?” In some ways, those applying the method of demagogic speak have wised up and invented or reinvented terms to advance an attack — altright, nationalist, populist, isolationist, protectionist. People may not know exactly what those mean. However, they know that they are bad. With time, the effectiveness of throwing those words around will fade as well. Consider this: The rhetoric has shifted from airy-fairy platitudes like “hope and change” to a stream of charges assaulting the character of political opponents. Remember Hillary Clinton’s declaration labeling some Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables?” How did that work out? Politics is a game of addition, not subtraction. For now, one side (albeit not perfectly) seems to grasp this law of mathematics better than the other side. Judgments of character meant to scare people into straightening up and seeing things from a politically correct perspective are now just taken as smug elitism on parade. The recent election results back this up. Yes, words do matter, but when it comes to politics, they have undergone a serious devaluation.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Peer Helper organization hosting 20th annual rodeo BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A ccording to a news release, the 2017 Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation 20th annual fundraiser rodeo will be held Aug. 3-5 at the Foley Horse Arena. The event has historically attracted more than 9,000 spectators over the course of three days. Familyoriented activities range from bull riding by professional cowboys to barrel racing, bareback riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and a children’s play area. Pre-rodeo festivities in conjunction with the rodeo that are free to the public will be held at the Foley Horse Arena. The Queens’ Horsemanship Contest is Thursday, July 27, and will include the crowning of the queens. Two barrelracing events, also free to spectators, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5. The event is the primary fundraiser for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing training, funding and support for Peer Helper programs in Baldwin County. Sponsors include Snook Christian Academy, WKRG and Frances Holk-Jones State Farm “We are so grateful for the community’s support of the rodeo each year. As the major fundraiser for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation, the rodeo will directly benefit the foundation’s Peer Helper programs,” said president and cofounder Jennifer Claire Moore. “These Peer Helper programs empower students to serve as mentors to their fellow students, supporting them through academic or personal struggles including bullying prevention, avoiding dropout and leaving destructive relationships. This concept is based on the fact that when young people seek help, validation or guidance, they turn to a peer first and reach out to their parents much later if at all,” Moore said. In 20 years the organization has grown to provide annual training for more than 100 teachers and counselors, support 50 Peer Helper programs in 47 schools around the area serving pre-K through 12th grade and present the annual National Peer Program Conference and Peer Helper Jubilee. Tickets are sold in advance at the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation at 819 N. McKenzie St.in Foley, Summerdale Western Store on Highway 59 in Summerdale, Circle V Saddlery in Robertsdale and Frances Holk-Jones State Farm Insurance at 315 E. Laurel Ave. in Foley. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4 to12 years old and free for ages 3 and under. The JCMF is also seeking volunteers and sponsors for this year’s event. Work duties include setup, parking, kids’ area, concession stand, teardown and event sponsorships To learn more about the foundation or register as a volunteer, visit the program’s website, peerhelpers.org. Synovus named ‘Most Reputable’ bank Synovus Bank was recently named “Most Reputable Bank” in the United States in an annual survey of bank reputations conducted by Reputation Institute and published by American Banker. Synovus has three locations in Mobile and one in Daphne. The bank was ranked was first overall of 42 banks included in the survey, as reported in a news release, first among non-customers and in the top 10 among customers. Synovus was ranked second overall in 2016. “We are proud to be named as the country’s most reputable bank, and I am deeply grateful to the entire Synovus team for making this recognition possible,” Kessel D. Stelling, chairman and CEO of Synovus, said. “It also validates the strength of Synovus’ service-focused culture as we transition to a single brand in 2018.” The annual Survey of Bank Reputations, which began in 2010, provides a detailed analysis of the components that together formulate corporate reputations and how various banks rate on those measures. Synovus’ overall score of 80.7 was the highest overall score in survey history, and nearly 10 points above the 2017 industry average of 70.8. “The most reputable banks in 2017 recognize that perceptions of good governance — inclusive of ethics, openness, honesty and fairness — carry the most weight of importance,” Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, vice president and U.S. consulting director for Reputation Institute, said. “Perceptions of innovation are increasingly important, accounting for 13.5 percent of the weight of reputation.” The list of the nation’s most reputable banks is compiled annually by American Banker Magazine and Reputation Institute, a leading research and advisory firm focused solely on corporate reputations. The results and related analysis can be found on Reputation Institute’s website Synovus Bank is a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank. Together with its affiliates, Synovus Bank provides commercial and retail banking, investment and mortgage services to customers through 28 locally branded divisions, 248 branches and 328 ATMs in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. American Banker, a SourceMedia brand, is a resource for senior executives in banking and financial services. In 2015, American Banker was the recipient of the American Society of Business Publication Editors National Gold Award. Reputation Institute is a consulting and advisory firm for reputation. RI works with companies to make business decisions that build and protect reputation capital, analyze risk and sustainability topics, and drive competitive advantage. Panera Bread to offer delivery Panera Bread will begin offering home and office delivery of its lunch and dinner menu in the Mobile metro market sometime this year. The company plans to roll out delivery to 35 percent to 40 percent of its more than 2,000 locations by the end of 2017, according to a news release. The Atlanta-based franchise reportedly plans to hire more than 3,500 positions nationwide to ramp up the program this year. It is projected to create more than 70 new jobs locally as a result of the initiative. Panera delivery orders can be placed up to two weeks in advance on PaneraBread.com or via the Panera Bread mobile app. Online and mobile ordering will allow for customization with visual product builders and enable customers to store order history and credit card information. The Panera Bread mobile app is currently available for iPhone and Android devices. A $5 order minimum and $3 delivery service fee will apply. For more information about the program, visit Panera Bread's website.

Photo | Catawba Brewing ntil recently, the only cream ale I had ever heard of was Genesee Cream Ale, brewed at Rochester, New York's Genesee Brewing Co. since 1960. The Genesee Brewery itself dates to the late 19th century, and its beers — especially its cream ale — have been staples throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic for generations. A producer of blue-collar beers, Genesee would certainly not be considered part of the craft brewing movement but for a recent renewed interest in its staple ale. According to beer historian Jeff Alworth, cream ale is a uniquely American brew that dates to the turn of the 20th century. English ales had been the traditional beer for Americans, but as lagers began to dominate the beer market in the late 19th century, due in large part to the influx of German immigrants, breweries that produced ales tried to adapt by producing lighter styles that more resembled lagers and pilsners. Cream ales were developed, therefore, as a means to compete with the increased popularity of lager beer in America. Incidentally, cream has nothing at all to do with cream ales; the name seems only to have been developed to make this new ale sound different and inviting, although it may also be a nod to the beer's white, creamy head. In the tradition of those earlier cream ales, Genesee Cream Ale (or "Genny Cream") is kind of a hybrid of a lager and an ale. Sweet, but with more malt flavor than a lager, it has a light golden color and a nice head. Genny Cream has a relatively weak taste to those who have become used to drinking today's craft beers, but with a bit more heft than traditional American lagers. A number of craft breweries have brewed their own take on Genesee's standard bearer in recent years. One of the best is Farmer Ted's Cream Ale from North Carolina's Catawba Brewing Co. It is a very smooth beer that tastes more like a strong lager than an ale, and is quite good, especially on a hot day. At 6 percent ABV, is it stronger than most cream ales but doesn't taste heavy at all. Unlike Catawba's cream ale, Louisiana's Abita Creole Cream Ale is bolder, with much more of a hoppy taste, although still very smooth. Abita actually uses Louisiana purple rice in its recipe, which it says produces a dry finish. While a very different take on the cream ale, it is very good, and faithful to the golden color and white head of the style. The only cream ale I've found on tap locally is produced by our own Big Beach Brewery in Gulf Shores. Its version of a cream ale — Rod's Reel Cream Ale — is named for Big Beach's brewmaster, Rod Murray, and is quite good. It is light in color with a mildly malty taste, and at 5 percent APV, perfect for a beach day on the Gulf Coast! Cream ales are generally brewed to be light and refreshing, with a straw to pale golden color. Farmer Ted's Cream Ale is described as using natural ingredients such as corn and barley to create a smooth and full-bodied, straw-colored ale.

CUISINE | THE DISH Condiment wise, pulled pork deserves mustard, and as much as I love sweet barbecue sauce on chicken it has to be vinegar-heavy for the pork. A few of you with Texas roots may have taken a stab at brisket. If you have any left, my favorite suggestion is banh mi. These are Vietnamese sandwiches that knock your socks off, with French bread and pickled veggies. The bread is the most important part and it’s different from the traditional French baguette BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR in that rice flour is used to to give it a light and airy crust. Find a Vietnamese place. Get the bread. Trust me. For veggies, they usually use grated carrots and daikon in rice vinegar with here isn’t a finer way to celebrate our nation’s pasta. Chili is a great use. A couple of cans of beans, sugar and salt. Kosher salt is best for pickling. And since you grate them, it independence than a booze-filled day of food gorg- tomatoes and onions and you’ll be in business. My doesn’t take days to pickle them. And hour or two will do. We still want that ing. We’d be better off taking the 5th of July as a boys love a Frito chili pie any time of year. Rotel dip is day of rest and recovery. Once you snap out of your another use. There’s always a sporting event of some sort crunch from the carrot and radish. Thinly slice the brisket and make a po’boy with the baguette. Add mayo, food coma and sober up, you realize your day of gluttony that requires Rotel. the vegetables and more cilantro than you think you need. The Vietnamese I and excess left you with so many leftovers your refrigeraThat giant bowl of potato salad has your upper fridge know spice it up with a couple of raw jalapeno rings. Of course, everyone is tor door won’t stay shut. shelf a little less feng shui than usual. You need to get rid What’s a boy to do? You’ve got about three or four days of this first and redefine your Bagua energy map. Of course still Sriracha crazy at the moment, and I encourage that behavior as well. of serious eating ahead, so let’s try to make this as interest- what to do with the contents of this vessel depends on ing as we can. what kind of potato salad you have, but they almost all go I know you went overboard on the barbecue. It’s OK, great with ham. Adding diced ham (a lot of it) to the bowl THERE ISN’T A FINER WAY TO CELEBRATE we all want to show off from time to time, but your guests turns leftovers into a one-pot cold entrée. I love it. Another didn’t take home a doggy bag. You’re stuck with it, buddy. neglected trick to rid the icebox of potato salad is to put it OUR NATION’S INDEPENDENCE THAN A Pounds of meat you wouldn’t dare throw away will likely on a sandwich. It’s oddly better than coleslaw, especially if be the centerpiece of your next six meals and influence it’s a ham sandwich. BOOZE-FILLED DAY OF FOOD GORGING. WE’D BE your upcoming shopping trip. Hopefully these tips will Pulled pork is an easy one. If you had the Boston butt BETTER OFF TAKING THE 5TH OF JULY AS A DAY OF right the ship, so to speak. at your backyard party but couldn’t quite finish it off, Burgers and dogs are the most common 4th of July left- you’ve probably already thought of sliders, big sandREST AND RECOVERY.” overs. I personally love hot dogs as breakfast meat. Don’t wiches, smothering the meat in barbecue sauce, etc. All judge. Split down the middle and fried on the griddle next of these are good ideas, but let’s shift focus on what best to an over-easy egg is sometimes better than bacon. Well, complements the other white meat. Whether you’re doing Chances are you cracked at least one watermelon. Once cut it spoils fast. maybe not better than bacon, but sausage. Heck, it actually sandwiches or burritos, soup or Vietnamese noodles, there I am a huge fan of watermelon with feta cheese, but any salty cheese will is sausage. Pierce that egg and hit it with some Louisiana are certain things that elevate good ol’ Porky. do. Sprigs of mint work well with this. Of course, you could make a million Hot Sauce (the one with the red dot), then rub the wiener Pickles, apples and pineapple are some of my favorite different cocktails, popsicles, purees and the like. Gazpacho is great with in the runny yolk. If you aren’t into the egg thing, dice additions to pork dishes, but not all at once. The right them chunky and load your cheese grits. pickle makes or breaks a pork dish. Think about the Cuban watermelon, tomatoes and roasted red pepper. Melon balls in salads are pretty standard but watermelon is also excellent For burgers, I like to crumble them up. I never reheat a sandwich. I love a good homemade pickle, not too sweet, with chicken, bacon and boiled shrimp. Don’t forget the rind makes excellent full patty — it’s usually too dry. But crumbled-up cooked with the greasiness of the meat and the crunch of the hamburger meat is versatile. It’s hot as all get out right pressed bread. Pork and pineapple begs for onions and soy preserves (and pickles). I’m starving just thinking of all the things I’m going to cook this week. I now but I have an air conditioner that works well enough sauce. Get creative with the pig and apples of any kind. I for me to enjoy soup all year round. Hamburger meat is sometimes make an applesauce with white onions that the have plans for every night. By Monday I’m sure I’ll be searching for a star to wish upon. More leftovers, please. great in a tomato-based vegetable soup or anything with kids won’t touch but I go wild for. Fourth of July hangover leftovers T WORD OF MOUTH Weeks Bay Plantation dinner a hit My good friend Bobby Baird scored me a couple of tickets for last Wednesday’s Summer Solstice Dinner at Weeks Bay Plantation. It was a farm-to-table soiree under the stars featuring the talents of chef Tyler Kean of the Fairhope Inn. If I have my way I’ll not miss another event at this beautiful venue. The farm itself is the vision of Tynes Stringfellow, a local businessman and lifelong area resident. The idea was to create an organic plantation as a venue open to anyone who can find his way there. At the plantation they “celebrate the bounty the land provides, the arts, family and friends, organic delicacies and adventure.” Now the vision has come to life, and the results are stellar. Speaking of the arts, entertainment was provided by the incomparable Molly Thomas and Rick Hirsch in the corner of a rustic barn shielding guests and musicians alike from the elements. The rain let up just in time and the evening went swimmingly. Friends were made, fun was had and bellies were filled. To learn more about Stringfellow and his beautiful venue, visit www. weeksbayplantation.com. I’ll be looking forward to more events like this one. Thanks for the tickets, Baird. You’re a class act. Cammie’s Old Dutch expanding Our little gal at the corner of Florida and Old Shell is always taking steps toward the big time. Of course I’m talking about Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream. We first told you of her intent to open a creamery on Halls Mill Road months ago. It’s now up and running — and growing. The new creamery is affording Cammie the ability to expand into Mississippi and Florida Greer’s markets. Keeping up with the tri-state demand comes at a price, though: Her latest addition to the team is her husband, who after 29 years with Wal-Mart decided to come on board to help his wife manage the business’ growth. The only downside (according to Cammie) is that she has to pay him. Keep up the good work, girls and boys. This is the ice cream I dream of when I’m away. Distinguished young oyster slurpers It’s quite refreshing to see a young lady set aside her manners for a few minutes and dive right into our favorite dish that is best attempted when manners are left at the door. At Wintzell’s Oyster House’s annual raw oyster-eating contest for Distinguished Young Women (formerly called Junior Miss), the competition was fierce but Olivia Pelton of Milledgeville, Georgia, took home the gold after tackling 57 nudes in five minutes, a four-oyster lead over her nearest competitor. The all-time record is 80, so for you young ladies hoping to make your mark at next year’s Distinguished Young Women, training starts now. I’ll be training this week, too. Recycle! J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COVER STORY State seeks to lift restrictions on funds intended for oil spill restoration BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR dissolve the court’s order when it was filed May 23. “What happened is this,” he explained. “The injunction was ordered Feb. 16, 2016. Meanwhile, Gov. [Robert] Bentley and others found a way to get other BP money — $50 million from the settlement to build the hotel and convention center — admitting they don’t need to use the early restoration money at all. But in the motion to dissolve the injunction from May [2017], now they are seeking to release the funds so they can use all or part for the project. So what’s going on? Has the total price of the project doubled? Do they want to use it to gold-plate the toilets?” GRN’s original lawsuit was straightforward enough, and evidently the courts agreed. U.S. District Court Judge Charles Butler found the state’s use of Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) funding for the project violated both the Oil Pollution Act and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). As Lagniappe previously reported, the claim GRN won in court was centered on the Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) required in all NRDA projects. Among other things, a PEIS is supposed to identify and discuss alternatives to a project and “present those in a comparative form to show a clear basis for choice among options.” However, in the study associated with the lodge and conference center, THE OIL SPILL WAS HORRIFIC AND IMPOSED TERRIBLE HARM ON THE ENVIRONMENT AND THIS WAS THE ONE TIME TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FUNDS DEDICATED FOR RESTORATION. M ore than a year after a federal judge blocked state and federal trustees from spending $58.5 million of early restoration funds from the BP oil spill to construct a hotel and lodge at Gulf State Park, work continues on the project almost daily. Now a concrete superstructure on the footprint of the former hotel, absent since Hurricane Ivan, looms above the nearly half-mile-long fishing and education pier and is scheduled to open early next year. Coincidentally, construction on the project continued uninterrupted because the state secured a separate financial settlement from BP in October 2015, but now plaintiffs in the original case have filed a new lawsuit seeking to halt the project after the defendants submitted a motion to dismiss the previous ruling last month. In the latest suit, the Gulf Restoration Network (GRN), a New Orleans-based environmental conservation organization, reiterated several of its original complaints and further claimed the trustees’ subsequent attempts to rectify deficiencies in the project’s approval are also unlawful. The organization has long argued the 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Daniel Anderson hotel and convention center do not comply with “public use” requirements governing the expenditure of early restoration funds under the Oil Pollution Act, believing those funds are primarily intended for environmental sustainability projects. State and federal trustees originally approved the expenditure, claiming it was within the scope of the law’s provision to “provide and enhance recreational activities.” But Mobile attorney Hank Caddell, who serves as vice chairman of the board for GRN, said the project will likely have the opposite effect. “This is being built on the only stretch of undeveloped public beach remaining in Baldwin County,” he said. “Currently, the public gets to come and enjoy that and this will substantially encroach on that. Keep in mind it will be managed not by the state, but by Hilton [Hotels & Resorts]. This is not the kind of hotel the average Joe Six-pack can go to — it will be $200 to $300 per night. Think of Sandestin,” he said, referring to the private golf and beach resort in the Florida Panhandle. Caddell said he was surprised by the state’s motion to the only alternative the trustees explored was to take “no action” at all. The trustees maintained that no other project could be considered because all projects had to be approved and funded by BP and no possible alternatives had been previously agreed to. Prior to his resignation after Gov. Kay Ivey took the oath of office in April, former Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Gunter Guy sought to dissolve Butler’s injunction, arguing “the factual conditions surrounding this project and the development of the NRDA process for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in general have changed dramatically through the occurrence of multiple major events.” Specifically, Guy cited: • Completion of a market feasibility study in December 2014 “that determined a market existed for a 350-room lodge to be built at Gulf State Park.” • The settlement agreement between Gulf Coast states and BP for economic damages as a result of the oil spill. • A new federal Record of Decision that adopted a final environmental impact statement and programmatic damage assessment for the project. • A notice of intent to prepare a restoration plan and environmental impact statement subject to public scoping, and the subsequent adoption of that statement. • The completion of a master plan for Gulf State Park. • A state Record of Decision approving the new restoration plan and environmental impact statement. Caddell said he believes the state — which under “the last six governors have all sought to build a hotel and convention center in Gulf State Park” — put the cart before the horse when BP money began flowing in

COVER STORY social media and print materials.” the wake of the 2010 Deepwater HoriBut, according to Caddell, “a resort zon spill. But Chris Blankenship, who has hotel goes against restoration because it been acting commissioner of the ADCNR will bring in large numbers of people and since his appointment by Gov. Ivey last traffic.” month, said the project is being built within He said of all projects submitted for the legal framework of the Oil Pollution approval by Gulf Coast states under the Oil Act, and there is no plan to build beyond Pollution Act and NEPA process, the Gulf its original scope. State Park hotel and convention center was “So the judge enjoined only the funds the only one of its kind. from NRDA for the lodge [and conven“This is the poster child of bad projtion center],” Blankenship explained. “The ects,” he said. “I think in Mississippi they other part of the project — dune restoratried to build a baseball stadium but that tion, trail work, the interpretive center was unsuccessful. The oil spill was horrific — were not in question. At the same time, and imposed terrible harm on the environthere were other funds made available from ment and this was the one time to take the settlement with the previous governor advantage of funds dedicated for restorato go for construction. tion. Compared to every other coastal state, “I would say, as long as the [NRDA] Alabama has so little coastline and we have funds are released, the project will be urbanized it and consumed it — there is built to the standard we planned — with just a remnant of nature left.” the tram for public access, an interpretive The draft envicenter and a pedesronmental impact trian bridge [over study suggested “the Highway 182]. If public lost 16,857,116 there is some problem, user days of boating, we’ll have to make fishing and beachsome adjustments.” AS LONG AS THE [NRDA] going experiences” as The total cost FUNDS ARE RELEASED, THE a result of the spill. to implement the Project proponents, acmaster plan has been PROJECT WILL BE BUILT TO cording to the newest estimated at $85.5 million, according THE STANDARD WE PLANNED lawsuit, claimed the hotel and convention to the ADCNR. The ... IF THERE IS SOME PROBcenter “would add project’s market 120,000 new userfeasibility study, comLEM, WE’LL HAVE TO MAKE days” in visits to the pleted in December SOME ADJUSTMENTS. beach annually, but 2014, estimated the did not provide data to hotel will “generate support the claim. approximately $5.7 But Blankenship million in net revenues believes the facility will be a jewel of the in its first year of operations.” The state’s state park system and have broad financial agreement with Hilton gives the company impacts. 7 percent of gross room revenue annually “I’m glad the project is progressing in exchange for Hilton’s management and along,” he said. “We’ve provided briefs booking services. The official name of the hotel will be “The and we’re just waiting on the judge to rule to free up the funds that were held and that Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel.” could happen any day, any time. HopeIn approving the project under Oil fully the court will rule pretty quickly on Pollution Act guidelines, state and federal the original complaint and we can move officials determined the hotel and convenforward.” tion center will “restore injuries suffered Meanwhile, as priority environmental as a result of the spill” by “increasing projects remain unfunded, Caddell said, “it recreational opportunities such as fishing, was the prime, onetime opportunity to take beach-going, camping and boating with a this large funding and genuinely preserve combination of ecological restoration and some habitat and restore damage from the creation of infrastructure, access and use oil spill — so the state’s decision to spend opportunities,” and “use education and it in this manner is a shame. Now that outreach to promote engagement in restorathey’ve said they don’t need it, we’d like to tion and stewardship of natural resources, see that $58 million spent some other way.” which could include education programs, J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

ART ARTIFICE ‘All the column’s a stage’ BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM O “ verture, curtain, lights; This is it, you’ll hit the heights; And oh what heights you’ll hit, On with the show this is it.” ACT ONE: Mobile Theatre Guild’s annual Zoghby Awards were held June 24. Honors were given to names both familiar and new to this space. Best Show was “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Best Actress (Non-Musical) was Ravyn Otis while Best Actress (Musical) was Ebony Le’She Jarmon. Best New Actress was Gayle Andrews. Best Actor (Non-Musical) was Gene Murrell and Best Actor (Musical) was Aron Meadows. Best New Actor was Robert Young. The Leslie Leslie Award went to Joann Oliveria. The Nibbles Award winner was Yvonne Matthews and Her Band. The Jerry Carre Award was handed to Kyle Myers. Susan Vinson won the Danny Conway Award. Director awards for individual shows went to: • Aron Meadows for “Ain’t Misbehavin’” • Cory Olson for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” • Chris Hill for “Archie and Mehitabel” • Lesley Roberts for “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” ACT TWO: Joe Jefferson Players will host its 2016-2017 Joey Awards on July 15 at the troupe’s playhouse (11 S. Carlen St., Mobile). It’s open to the public and is the finale of JJP’s 69th season of community theater. The triumvirate of Timothy Guy, Cory Olson and Lesley Roberts will host. Local media personality Gene Murrell will livestream the shindig. The event is potluck and BYOB. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 7 p.m. ACT THREE: I sometimes litter this space with fanciful ideas. My hope is someone of influence might wander across them while searching for the sections they actually like and just maybe spark a bigger change for Mobile. There was the time I proposed a Mobile Music Hall of Fame, something to honor locals whose gifts to the world didn’t involve yard lines or home runs. I was unsurprised when the 2006 proposition fell flat, or when its 2015 revisitation did the same. If you want to catch some original theater, be at the beach in mid-July. That’s when the End of the Road Festival takes place at South Baldwin Community Theatre (2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores), featuring nine new productions by playwrights from across the nation. The festival features 15-20 minute plays all performed by local actors under local directors. Performances are readings with minimal props and stage production. The audience is welcome to interact with the players before each show at a beach partystyle reception. July 14 and 15 performances have a 6:30 p.m. reception and 7:30 p.m. curtain. The Sunday, July 16, performance is at 2 p.m. with a closing reception and awards ceremony. Those wishing to participate should contact the theater at 251-968-6721. Tickets are $5, $3 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Theater community loss Condolences go out to local actress Lisa Hylton Costa on the loss of her husband, Edward Anthony “Tres” Costa III, who died in his sleep on June 25. He was 50. The family has long been a fixture of Mobile’s community theater scene, as Lisa has acted in numerous productions at various playhouses throughout the years. Tres served on the board at Mobile Theatre Guild. A computer science major at the University of South Alabama, Tres was noted for his intuitive mechanical and technical expertise and his friendliness, intellect and abundant sense of humor. The acting bug thrived in their family, as the couple’s 15-year-old son, Ed, has been in rehearsal for his upcoming debut at MTG in July. Support and shock has poured out from across the theatrical community. Lisa also lost her father, legendary Mobile media figure and erstwhile thespian Dick Hylton, last summer. Funeral services were planned for June 30. Pirate author at July Learning Lunch Noted pirate Jean Lafitte is a mythological giant along the Gulf Coast. His legendary status was cemented with the assistance he provided Andrew Jackson’s U.S. forces in the War of 1812 and later involvement in the Mexican War of Independence. The author of “Jean Lafitte’s Pirate Code” and native New Orleanian Morgan Molthrop will appear at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) on July 12 to discuss the famous privateer and other Gulf Coast pirates. His look at Lafitte’s strategies and his own research begins at noon. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lunch and enjoy the free presentation. For more information, call Jennifer Theeck, curator of education, at 251-301-0270 or email her at theeckj@historymuseumofmobile.com. ARTSGALLERY Original stage plays at the beach • Kyle Meyers and Chris Hill for “Sordid Lives” Barney March received a special award for his dedication to Mobile Theatre Guild. In 2013, I verbally conjured a Walk of Fame in the sidewalk of the Saenger Theatre’s downtown block. A salute to Mobilians who made worldly marks in all the performing arts, it would have been highly visible and accessible. Its early success shocked me. A committee manifested that included membership from city government, business and arts realms. An architect made a preliminary plan, plaque designs were circled, city engineers found equipment and costs were tallied. It all moved along nicely until changes happened in both Saenger management and city administration. Unceremoniously, the Walk of Fame ambled away. I’m at it again with another notion. The aforementioned awards are an annual cornerstone of our community theater scene. The earnest efforts of volunteers deserve heartfelt recognition, as our individual playhouses understand. But what if we elevated the prestige level? What if someone established an awards event that stretched across all the Mobile-area community theaters, where all performances were weighed regardless of venue? Our troupes hand out their honors in the summer — the traditional ebb on our cultural calendar — as a closer to their particular seasons. So, what if they held their respective fetes by July’s end and August featured even bigger areawide awards? It could certainly make for splashier public relations, more coverage in various media. That in turn could raise public awareness of the upcoming season. How would it be managed? Wouldn’t those voting on awards need to see all the performances to decide? Sure, that’s why the Tony Awards tap a 40-person nominating committee of rotating members who spend the years seeing every new Broadway production. After that, more than 800 eligible voters do their part. Obviously that would have to be streamlined for local purposes. It’s still possible, provided the will is there. In passing, I mentioned my crazy thoughts to JJP’s energetic new executive director, Jason McKenzie. He was enthused. If this column can spread similar zeal, then great. Who cares where the credit lies as long as it gets done. It’s fine to “strut and fret an hour upon the stage and be heard no more” if the result lifts enough lives.

J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

selves and do something completely new. Our first one was us discovering what we could do as an instrumental band or if we could pull it off, because it was the first time that we had done it. In lots of ways, that album sounded black and white. It was us exploring these old genres and ways of playing. Now, we’re trying to push forward into this new hifi colorful sound. That’s been the goal of this record. Centanni: I also noticed the arrangements on hen Steelism made its these songs are different. The sound of some of Azalea City debut, the these songs is really deep and grand. How did your duo from Nashville goal for this album affect your songwriting process? delivered an infectious Fetzer: Well, for us, we sort of write these tunes set of instrumental music as if they were a soundtrack. We added vocals to powered by Spencer this record. So it’s like we casted these characters Cullum Jr.’s pedal steel that we brought into this record. We sort of write to and Jeremy Fetzer’s Fender Telecaster. Consisting create these visuals landscapes that exist. We write of nostalgic, rocking jazz numbers from the early to films that haven’t been made yet. ‘60s, the set seemed to be pulled straight from a Centanni: I loved Consequence of Sound’s Quentin Tarantino movie. description of “Roulette” as being “the soundtrack Steelism returns to Callaghan’s July 9 to ento a nonexistent spy thriller set in the dusty West,” tertain patrons with tracks from its latest album, “Ism.” Fetzer’s recent conversation with Lagniappe because it’s perfect, with its attitude and Ruby Amanfu’s vocals. How did this one come into revealed Steelism’s goal for its new release as well being? as its place in the Nashville music scene. Fetzer: All these tunes, even the ones [with] Stephen Centanni: You hail from Nashville. vocals, began as instrumentals, because that’s how Even though the scene has changed greatly, there we write. We went through the ones that we thought are still a lot of old-school pedal steel players in that we could add lyrics and vocals to. We had an that town. idea of what singers that we wanted to reach out Jeremy Fetzer: Definitely. to. These are all singers that we’ve worked with or Centanni: Steelism maintains the twang, but friends with in Nashville. you two have taken it into a new world with your Ruby is someone who has been a good friend sound. What kind of reactions have either of you and been a great singer to work with. We sent her gotten from old-school pedal steel players around the track, and she dug it. She came over, and we sat Nashville? together and wrote the lyrics and created her characFetzer: I think it’s a mix. A lot of the foundater for that track. She sang that, and it took her two tion of this band is putting together pedal steel and takes. That’s just how she sounds. Telecaster guitar, which are traditionally country Centanni: Did you do that with each vocalist? instruments, and taking them into a new territory Did you sit them down and tell them, “Hey, this is and showing that the tone of the instrument can what you’re aiming for?” do so much. A pedal steel can be a string section Fetzer: It was different for each one. For the or a horn section or an organ. We get steel players Andrew Combs one, he’s a professional songwriter. that come to our shows. I think everybody loves Spencer’s playing, but there’s a conservative aspect We sent him the track and the melody, and he to country music and pedal steel. There’s a formula wrote lyrics to the melody. We were hoping that he would be our Bernie Taupin-type character, where to how it should be played, but we’re constantly he would do the lyrics. He ended up singing the breaking that. song, and it became a duet as well. For the Tristen Centanni: For anyone familiar with Steelism’s one, called “Shake Your Heels,” Spencer started sound, the first minute of “Ism” proves your sound is evolving. In the past, you guys have had this early the lyrics on that one, and she came into the studio ‘60s jazz-rock vibe. Now your sound is going in all and finished it before she sang it. So each one was a kinds of directions. I see a lot of influences from different experience. the early ‘70s and even songs where I’ve been, like, Centanni: You and Spencer produced this, but “Wow, they’re getting into a little country.” What you also added a guy named Jeremy Ferguson to brought about this change? the production staff. What made you want to bring Fetzer: With each record, we try to push ourhim in? MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Steelism gives new life to steel guitar Band: Steelism, The Pollies Date: Sunday, July 9, 9 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: Call 251-433-9374 for more information W Photo | Provided 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Steelism is an instrumental group out of Nashville led by Spencer Cullum Jr. on the pedal steel and Jeremy Fetzer on the guitar. Their new album “Ism” was released last month. Fetzer: We’ve been working with him for several years. He’s helped us create our sonic sound. He’s in charge of how everything sounds. We did everything in his studio called Battle Tapes in Inglewood, a neighborhood in Nashville. He’s become another member of Steelism. Centanni: With goals to change your sound up with each album, where do you see Steelism going from here? Fetzer: We did this album in Nashville. With the next one, we’ve kind of joked that maybe we’ll do it in England. We have goals where maybe someday there will be a record without steel or guitar on the record and call it “Steelism.” We want to keep pushing boundaries and breaking rules, like being an instrumental band and bringing vocals into it. We’ll figure out something different for the next one. Centanni: How are the vocals affecting your live performance? Are the vocalists joining you on the road? Fetzer: We’re doing it when we can. We’re doing a handful of shows with Ruby and a handful with Tristen. So, we’re doing it piece by piece with different singers for different situations.

J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

MUSIC BRIEFS Neighborhood improvement BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Photo | davejordanmusic | Dave Jordan & the NIA BAND: DAVE JORDAN & THE NIA DATE: FRIDAY, JULY 7, 10 P.M. VENUE: THE BRICKYARD, 266 DAUPHIN ST., 251-219-6488 TICKETS: CALL VENUE FOR MORE INFO. M any may remember Dave Jordan as a founding member of the Big Easy funk collective Juice. He also has performed alongside bands such as the Meters, Widespread Panic and RatDog. These days, Jordan and his band of seasoned Crescent City musicians — the NIA (Neighborhood Improvement Association) — are churning out a swampy, Southern-fried roots rock sound that should not be missed. The Brickyard will echo with cuts from the group’s release “No Losers Tonight.” The album opener, “Southern Girl,” is a driving rock anthem while “No Losers Tonight” is peppered with edgy roots rock. This album demonstrates perfect contrast, with mellow, dreamlike tracks such as “Come a Little Closer Babe” and “Ponchartrain.” Dave Jordan & the NIA’s stellar live show should give the band and the audience a chance for satisfying sonic exploration. Wamble on Band: Luther Wamble Memorial Jam Date: Sunday, July 9, 3 p.m. Venue: The Blues Tavern, 2818 Government Blvd., www.bluestavern.com Tickets: Free In mid-June, the Azalea City’s music scene lost one of its unsung heroes with the death of guitarist Luther “Blue Lou” Wamble on June 16 at the age of 61. For years, Wamble spent time on the road and in the studio with bluesman Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown. While in the ranks of Brown’s band, Wamble added his smooth guitar style and endless musical knowledge to class albums such as “The Man” and “Real Life.” Along the way, Wamble also shared the stage with legends such as Gregg Allman and B.B. King. After coming home to Mobile, Wamble remained active in music, most recently with Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs. Anyone who knew Wamble will testify that this guitarist loved nothing more than to jam with local bands. No one was off-limits. Wamble would enter a venue with his guitar in one hand and snakeskin amplifier in the other. What followed was a collaborative effort between Wamble and the musicians onstage, always resulting in a memorable session. One of Wamble’s favorite venues, The Blues Tavern, will hold a memorial jam in his honor July 9. While bands including Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs and Johnny No are scheduled to perform, local musicians who were lucky enough to cross paths with Wamble are encouraged to attend and jam into the evening. This event will also be a chance for folks to share their favorite stories about this fallen legend. Anyone who knew Wamble knows there are many such tales to tell. Have an indie weekend Band: Birthday Club, MyFever, Strange Her Date: Friday, July 7, 10 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $10 at the door The Merry Widow will welcome the weekend with a trio of indie bands from disparate points in the Southeast. Houston indie pop band Birthday Club will headline this lineup with its concoction of catchy lyrics, heavenly synth and energetic delivery. Birthday Club captured its modern rock sounds on the “Lighten Up” EP, engineered by Grammy Award winner Erik Wofford (Explosions in the Sky, The Black Angels). Atlanta’s MyFever is touring in support of its 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 latest EP, “Born for Spaces.” For its three-member lineup, MyFever creates a huge sound. The band’s grand indie rock ballads should be crowd pleasers. Fairhope’s Strange Her will add its eclectic indie rock to the mix, performing tracks from its full-length debut, “Wrong Kind of Mermaid.” This album blends influences ranging from emo to indie. While overtones from various genres abound, Strange Her does a great job in pulling them together for 10 cohesive tracks of modern alt. rock.

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | July 6 - July 12 THUR. JULY 6 Bluegill— Les Hall Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8:30p Callaghan’s— Kate Kelly Felix’s— Jeri Flora Bama— Dave McCormick, 2p// Brandon White, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Big Muddy, 6p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury and Mel Knapp, 6p//// Shawna P & The Earth Funk Trio, 10p//// Lee Yankie Trio, 10:15p//// Mustache the Band, 10:30p Hangout— The Perry Wall, 6p// DJ Dr. One, 10p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Danger City, 8p Listening Room— Jamell Richardson Lulu’s— Adam Holt Duo, 5p Manci’s— Ross Newell Old 27 Grill— Bruce Jones, 6:30p SanBar— Platinum Premier Duo, 7p Wind Creek Casino— Mickey Utley, 8p The Dunaway Brothers Old 27 Grill— Leavin Brothers, 6:30p SanBar— Scott Koehn/ Lisa Zanghi, 7p Wind Creek Casino— Mickey Utley, 9p SAT. JULY 8 Blind Mule— Infant Richard and The Delta Stones, Bronzi Blonde, Broke Yokels Bluegill— Brandon Bailey, 12p// Bus Band, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny No, 9p Callaghan’s— Tab Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Fin’s— Bryant Gilley, 1p// Last Call Rodeo, 8p Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, 12p// Kyle Wilson, 1p/// Mustache The Band, 1p//// Big Muddy, 2p//// Jason Justice, 4p//// Greg Lyons, 5p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Al and Cathy, 6p//// Riley Green, 6p//// Sam Glass Duo, 9p//// Brian Hill Band, 10p//// Spencer Maige, 10:15p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p Hangout— New Earth Army, 7p// G-Rivers, 11p FRI. JULY 7 Hard Rock (Center Bar) All Sports Bar & — Perkins Road, 9:30p Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, Hard Rock (Live) — 10p Volbeat, 8p Beau Rivage— Brett Listening Room— Eric Michaels, 8p Erdman Bluegill— Lee Yankee, 12p// Lulu’s— Phil and Foster, 5p Dale Drinkard Duo, 6p The Merry Widow— Blues Tavern— MudBucket, Deluna, The Pollen, Lo Noom, 9p 9p Callaghan’s— Lee Yankie Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Crooked Martini— Charles E. Wilson Duo, 6:30p Crowned Jewelz, 9p Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Felix’s— Bling Dog Mike Brigham Cason, 6p Fin’s— DJ Will, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Chris Hergenroder, 6p Duo, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Old 27 Grill— Harry Duo, 2p/// David Dunn, 4p//// Sherman, 6:30p Kevin Swanson, 4p//// Jack Pirates Cove— Emerge, 6p Robertson Show, 5:30p//// SanBar— David Jones, 7p Brian Hill Duo, 6p//// Kyle Top of the Bay— Pearls of Wilson, 6p//// Shawna P. & The Trinity Earth Funk Trio, 6p//// Chris Wind Creek Casino— Bryant Duo, 9p//// Whyte Mickey Utley, 9p Caps, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p//// Mustache The Band, 10:30p Hangout— Rhythm SUN. JULY 9 Intervention, 7p// Zewmob, Alchemy— Sergio and the 11p Satin Dogs Hard Rock (Center Bar) Bluegill— Dale Drinkard — Perkins Road, 9:30p Duo, 6p// U.S. Band, 6p IP Casino— Vicki Lawrence Blues Tavern— John Hall & Mama, 8p Jam, 6p Listening Room— Darcy Callaghan’s— The Pollies Malone and the Tangle and Steelism Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Cortland’s Pizza Pub— The Merry Widow— Birthday Club, Myfever, Strange Jim McGough, 1p Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Her, 9p Fin’s— Phil and Foster, 3p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Flora Bama— Foxy Category 4, 8p Iguanas, 12p// Spencer Maige, Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — 1p/// Jason Justice, 1:30p//// Charlie Wilson, 6p Dave Chastang, 2p//// Pale Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew and Bryan Ayers, 6:30p Moon Rising, 2p//// Christina Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Christian, 5p//// Riley Green, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Side Bayou, 6p//// Lee Yanie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Alabama Lightining, 10:15p Hangout— Ben Loftin & The Family, 6p// Greg Lyon, 10p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Kill Monster, 8p Listening Room— Carson McHone Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Delta Reign Duo, 5p McSharry’s—Trad. Irish Music Session, 6:30p Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 11:30a SanBar— Malcolm Bond, 6p MON. JULY 10 Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Founders and friends, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5p/// Dave McCormick, 5:30p//// Cathy Pace, 6p//// JoJo Pres, 10p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Hangout— New Earth Army, 6p// Whyte Caps, 10p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. JULY 11 Bluegill— Dale Drinkard Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Rodger Fleshman, 7:30p The Diner— Brent Burns, 6p Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks Felix’s— Bryant Giley Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// Gary Story, 5p//// Brandon White, 5:30p//// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Red Clay Strays, 10p//// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Hangout— Continuum, 6p// Shea White & Friend, 10p Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Adam Holt, 6p WED. JULY 12 Bluegill— Ross Newell Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Felix’s— Brandon Bailey Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mel Knapp, 5p/// Wes Loper Duo, 5:30p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonthan Newton, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Alabama Lightning, 10:15p Hangout— Rhythm Intervention, 6p// Justin Wall+1, 10p Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p Old 27 Grill— Youth Open Mic Night, 6:30p Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

A kid named Zucchini T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 he Oscar-nominated stopmotion animated film “My Life as a Zucchini” is a sweet, colorful coming-ofage story with some very dark places. While the large-headed, big-eyed clay characters are adorable 10-year-olds, they have suffered terribly and live in a group foster home. The seriousness of the kids’ problems balances the sentiment of the rest of the story beautifully, and to see complex relationships rendered in such a fanciful, visual way is marvelous. Zucchini is the nickname given to young Icar by his alcoholic mother — the same alcoholic mother Zucchini accidentally kills when she tries to drunkenly climb the ladder to his attic hideaway to beat him for making too much noise, and he slams the door shut and she falls to her death. The reason he made too much noise was he was stacking up her empty beer cans to make a tower for fun, and it fell over. After she dies he keeps one of the beer cans as a memento. All this to say, it’s dark. Nick Offerman voices the kindly policeman who helps put Zucchini’s affairs in order after his ordeal and delivers him to a group foster home. The adults in charge are sensitive and kind, and the ensuing dramas are emotional. With the events that have led the children to their foster home, there is no need for further embellishment. Even though it’s a stop-motion cartoon about an orphan named after a vegetable who accidentally kills his mother, “My Life as a Zucchini” is also understated. As Zucchini settles into his new life, he is thrown for a loop by the arrival of a new resident, a cool girl who becomes his first crush. She is smart and brave and reads Kafka, and all the kids adore her. This tender Swiss-French cartoon takes so many tried and true plotlines and makes them beautiful and new. Indeed, the animation makes them literally beautiful. See the wide-eyed orphans on their overnight trip to go snow skiing, and their multicolored mop tops look even more stunning against their snowy backdrop. The plot has enough bright spots that the sad parts are bearable. But there is enough sadness lurking in these kids that every pleasant thing they experience feels like a relief, and a genuine revelation. “Sad cartoon” might not sound like your favorite category of film, but this colorful treatment of a bleak subject works for many reasons. The unrealistic format provides a level of abstraction for the material. When you have purplehaired clay figures going through these travails, it is more palatable and spares the viewer of the gritty physical details. We are left to more clearly experience the emotional aspects of the film. Of course, this is also a film for children, albeit older ones. A relationship between two of the (loving, capable) adults at the foster home leads the kids to discuss some of the birds-and-bees mechanics afoot. While the format is kid-friendly, the subject matter is more appropriate for older children, or adults that appreciate the visual beauty and complexity of the stop-motion animation. Ultimately, this is a family film, both in audience and in subject. “My Life as a Zucchini” sees its main character lose and rebuild a family, and it is a sometimes challenging but warm and rewarding thing to experience. These weird-looking little clay people reach a level of emotional realism many human actors fail to achieve, and your time with them will be very worthwhile. “My Life as a Zucchini” is currently available to rent. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 Photos | Gkids / Marvel Studios FROM LEFT: The Oscar-nominated stop-motion animated film “My Life as a Zucchini” tells the story of a young boy sent to a foster home with other orphans his age where he begins to learn the meaning of trust and true love. Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man months after the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” when a new threat, the Vulture, emerges. NOW PLAYING THE HERO Crescent Theater, AMC Classic Wharf THE HOUSE All listed multiplex theaters. DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. BABY DRIVER All listed multiplex theaters. ROUGH NIGHT Cobb Pinnacle 14 47 METERS DOWN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14 ALL EYES ON ME All listed multiplex theaters. CARS 3 All listed multiplex theaters. THE MUMMY All listed multiplex theaters. WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES All listed multiplex theaters. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 Regal Mobile Stadium 18 NEW IN THEATERS SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Peter Parker tries to fit his new powers into his teenage life, under the tutelage of Tony Stark. All listed multiplex theaters.

J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Tuskegee returns to face Jackson State in 5th Quarter Classic BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY E “Jackson State University alumni, fans and supporters are extremely excited that these two historic football programs are participating in what is becoming one of the premiere HBCU classic football games in the country,” said Wheeler Brown, JSU director of athletics. “No matter when or where the JSU Tigers step foot onto the gridiron, our loyal fans will be there in full force to cheer their Tigers on to victory. “We anticipate a great game, a great atmosphere, a great battle of the bands and a great opportunity to showcase these two outstanding institutions of higher learning to the greater Mobile area. We also look forward to meeting the challenge that Tuskegee presents at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Oct. 14.” The “5th Quarter” gets its name from the post-game musical battle between the marching bands. Many spectators attend the games just to see the precision drills, elaborate dance routines and flashy drum majors. The action will pit JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South versus Tuskegee’s Marching Crimson Pipers. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. that Saturday. Visit 5thQuarterClassic.com to purchase tickets. Details about other events leading up to the game will be announced at a later date. USA honors athletes Nearly 400 University of South Alabama studentathletes were recognized for their accomplishments at the eighth annual Pete Tolbert Night of Champions at the Mitchell Center. Two individuals who earned the Sun Belt Conference’s Player of the Year accolades this semester received top honors. Kaitlyn Beans and Tuki Jacobs were chosen as the female and male, respectively, Jaguar Student-Athletes of the Year. Beans was selected Most Outstanding Field Athlete of the Year — earning first-team all-league honors as well — after winning both the triple and long jumps at the 2017 Sun Belt Indoor Track and Field Championship, which included setting a school record in the latter event. Jacobs repeated as the Sun Belt men’s tennis Player of the Year this season, receiving first-team all-league honors as well, while posting a 24-6 mark in singles and going 17-11 in doubles action in helping the Jaguars to the finals of the conference tournament and a 23-6 record in dual matches. Other winners announced at the ceremony included Emilie Berge (Auralia Crowell Freshman Scholar-Athlete Award), Kaleigh Todd (Female Perseverance Award), Sean Collins (Male Perseverance Award), Danielle Henley (Female Jaguar Athletic Fund Award), Jason Mendel Photo | Mobile Sports Authority ach year the Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) releases a report documenting how the athletic events it attracts to Mobile County impact the local economy. During the 2016 fiscal year, MSA had a hand in 35 events, together generating an estimated $25,592,016. At the top of the list was a new event, the 5th Quarter Classic football game, which brought more than 19,000 fans to Ladd-Peebles Stadium to watch Tuskegee and Florida A&M compete. Thanks to festivals, concerts, a parade and alumni parties, MSA said, the economic impact was $6,480,000, while more than $2 million in scholarship offers went to Mobile-area youth. Officials with MSA joined with promoter Robert Buck recently to announce the 5th Quarter Classic will return this fall. The Golden Tigers from Tuskegee will be back on Oct. 14, this time to face Jackson State University. “We’re pleased to once again be hosting the 5th Quarter Classic powered by the Mobile Sports Authority this fall,” said Danny Corte, MSA executive director. “After last year’s successful return to Mobile of a classic-style game, we believe this year’s match-up of Tuskegee and Jackson State will add another exciting chapter to our series as we welcome the teams, officials and fans to our beautiful area in October. “With the investment made by both Mobile County and the city of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority has been able to generate an estimated $106 million to the Mobile area economy by hosting 150 events over the last seven years. That investment makes events such as the 5th Quarter Classic possible.” Tuskegee won last year’s game 20-17. The squad, which finished 9-3, is ranked No. 22 in Division II by Lindy’s Sports College Football Preview magazine. “We are pleased to be a part of the 5th Quarter Classic for the second straight season, and to be matched against such an outstanding opponent in Jackson State,” Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater said. “Our fans enjoy our games in Mobile and we anticipate another great atmosphere. It will be a challenging out-of-conference game for us, but we are looking forward to the challenge.” Jackson State did not do as well last fall, finishing 3-8. However, they have won two of the three previous encounters between the squads. The last game was in 1993, with JSU taking a 24-12 win. The 5th Quarter Classic pits two of the most successful historically black college/university (HBCU) football programs. Tuskegee has a 677-363-49 record for a .644 winning percentage. Since 1946, JSU has compiled a 451281-15 record for a .614 winning percentage. THE MOBILE SPORTS AUTHORITY’S 5TH QUARTER CLASSIC WILL RETURN TO LADD-PEEBLES STADIUM OCT. 14 WITH A MATCHUP BETWEEN TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY AND JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY. (Male Jaguar Athletic Fund Award) and Mark Hewes (Matt Smith Award). Also included was a video tribute to Jan-Louw Kotze, who was presented the Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship a year ago for posting the highest cumulative GPA among all competitors at the event. Spring Hill hands out awards Spring Hill College recent announced the winners of its top student-athlete awards for the 2016-17 academic year at the school’s annual Varsity NCAA Athletics Awards Banquet. Baseball player Ulysses Fluellen was named Male Senior Athlete of the Year while volleyball player Madison Seuzeneau won the Female Senior Athlete of the Year award. In his two-year career with the Badgers, Fluellen hit .355 in 89 games played with 116 hits, 23 doubles, 7 triples, 19 home runs and 83 RBI. Seuzeneau, an outside hitter, appeared in 372 sets of 130 matches in her four-year starting career with the Badger court volleyball team. She also was a member of the 2015 and 2016 SIAC All-Conference First Teams as well as the 2013 Southern States Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team. Basketball player Walter Massey and softball outfielder Jenna Charnock were recognized as Athletes of the Year. Other awards included: Spirit of the Badger Awards — baseball player Brandon Donoghue and volleyball player Molly Griffin; Freshmen of the Year — soccer forward Donte Oliver, distance runner Spencer Albright and basketball guard Elise Reilly; and Scholar Athletes of the Year — men’s tennis player Martin Jaramillo and women’s volleyball player Griffin. J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

STYLE GARDENING Hot-blooded edibles for the summer table BY BRENDA BOLTON, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: Can you suggest some easy backyard vegetables I can grow here in the summer? A: The annual joke at my house on that first sultry morning of Mobile summer is that no one settled this land in July. Or August. We laugh at the old joke and then go out into the heat to cut okra for the freshly shelled peas on the stove. Spring is gone, but gardening and its rewards are not. We do need to know which edibles are heat worshippers, and we must follow their calendar. Find those calendars in the Alabama Cooperative Extension publication “Planting Guide for Home Gardening in Alabama” (ANR 0063) and “The Alabama Gardener’s Calendar” (ANR 0047), both available at www.aces.edu. A handy visual planting guide online is local garden writer Bill Finch’s “The Plain Garden Planting Cycle” (Google it), one of my quickreference personal favorites. We live in a year-round gardening zone, always planting, transplanting or harvesting something, or preparing soil for when we do. Summer is the time to enjoy the hot-blooded edibles of the home garden. In backyards across the Gulf Coast, the heat brings on the summer favorites, our sun-worshipping easy edibles: colorful hot peppers, shiny aubergine eggplants and subtropical okra, a member of the hibiscus family, ready to take on July and August. You almost can’t fail with these. Of course, if you were eating these from your garden on the Fourth of July, you planted them in the spring after last frost, but you can actually start new pepper, eggplant and okra plants right now for a late crop. Nothing tastes more like summer than tomatoes, and some 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 small patio tomatoes seem willing to perform even in July. But my big varieties are worn out, a treat for the stinkbugs and the fat green hornworms, fruit splitting when an abundance of rain is followed by hot sun. The hottest months are not ideal for homegrown tomatoes here. Spring tomatoes that perform best are set out as transplants after last frost to mature under the more ideal May and June sun. However, July and August is the time to plant for fall crops, so another round of tomatoes can be set out mid-July to mid-August, to mature in slightly cooler weather. Other easy summer edibles include the herbs that star at summer parties in salsas, bruschetta, pesto and dips: basil, oregano, rosemary, bronze fennel, summer savory and, when kept more shaded, cilantro, flat leaf parsley, mints and thymes. If it’s fresh berries you love, now is the time to harvest all those blue and black and red berries planted in cooler fall through spring months: plump blueberries for June muffins; shiny blackberries, served up in cobblers with vanilla ice cream; and strawberries, featured in everything from salads to sandwiches. Fig trees now hang heavy with rich, sweet, brown and purple figs with berry-red flesh. July brings to the table other Southern favorites, grown at home or enjoyed from local markets: melons, green limas, several types of Southern peas and beans, all planted last spring, along with sweet white corn that tastes like summer vacation at granddad’s. For the ambitious, now and into August is the time for starting from seed broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage (inside for transplant) and limas, pole and snap beans, winter squash, pumpkins, beets, carrots, collards, cucumbers, field peas, turnips, rutabagas and Irish potatoes in the garden. Check the detailed charts of planting and maturation dates in the publications referenced at the start of this column. If you prefer only spring planting, use this hot weather to solarize your garden and compost vegetation for enriching your soil in anticipation of next year. Real summer is here now, but earlier, on a particularly lovely day, I was enjoying a meal at a restaurant under the reaching limbs of an old oak overlooking Mobile Bay. I replayed views I’d enjoyed in travels away and had to admit, none surpassed this beauty of sun and sky and open water, seen through the frame of dappled shade and gnarled oak limbs. For a gardener, Gulf Coast life is about beaches and boats, seafood and sunshine, and so much more. It’s about the gift of nature’s bounty, to be enjoyed year-round. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: New, Better, Yours: Plant the Newest, Best Plants When: Wednesday, July 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Where: Bellingrath Gardens, 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore Admission: Fees apply; call 251-973-2217 for more information. What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Favorite Plants for Mobile Gardens, Mobile Master Gardeners Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

STYLE BOOZIE she is very distinguished. She took home scholarships, came in fourth for the interview award, second in self expression, second in talent for ballet and fourth in fitness. This girl is going places! Congrats to all the ladies. Boozie knows Mobile was happy to have you! Mobile hosts a ‘distinguished’ affair Seeing pink BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY A h, the 4th of July! That time of year when Mobile, mainly Government Street, becomes a nightmare. Not sure if you noticed, but traffic heading east started really picking up Thursday, by Friday it was at a standstill and on Saturday it was just as bad. Boozie managed to get going early enough Saturday to beat the main traffic, and then from the boat got to watch the Bayway pile up with cars. We’d have it made if we could travel more places by boat. Just think, you could feel the wind in your hair and booze cruise everywhere! But until that happens, I’m going to keep booze cruising and providing y’all with gossip! Distinguished Young Women Boozie remembers growing up and always watching America’s Junior Miss, now Distinguished Young Women. I remember thinking how I wanted to be like them, not all scholarly but able to down a bunch of oysters in five minutes! This past week or so Mobile has been flooded with the DYW representatives from each state. They have had a packed schedule leading up to the competition. The young ladies do everything from community activities to a rib-eating contest and even some shopping! Their week started off with a workout class led by local coaches.They had a meet-and-greet event at the Shoppes at Bel Air followed by dinner at Grimaldi’s. The next day was filled with shoe shopping at everyone’s favorite, Shoe Station, rehearsals and community activities. Leading up to Boozie’s favorite event, the oyster-eating contest, the ladies visited Dauphin Island. Every year Wintzell’s hosts the ladies for an oystereating contest. For some it is their first time trying an oyster; for others this is the day they’ve really been preparing for! They are given five minutes to down as many oysters as possible. In those five minutes, Olivia Pelton of Georgia put away almost five dozen oysters! Boozie doesn’t think she could eat 57 oysters in an hour, much less five minutes! Way to go, Olivia! After downing a bunch of oysters, the ladies got to splash around on the Gulf Coast Duck Boat Tours. The rest of the week was filled with more events, including a rib-eating contest at Saucy Q Bar B Que. Ana Teresa Atiles of Oklahoma was able to finish the most ribs in the allotted time. The week rounded out with the real reason they were here in Mobile, the Distinguished Young Women finals.The District of Columbia’s Skye Bork was named Distinguished Young Woman of 2017, and I would say F U T U R E S H O C K 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 6 , 2 0 1 7 - J u l y 1 2 , 2 0 1 7 You remember after Tropical Storm Cindy two pink flamingos were spotted near the pass in Orange Beach? Well, the two have been spotted again! This time they’ve decided to check out the Florida coast. The pair was spotted on the beach in Rosemary, then decided to head a little more inland where they were spotted on Choctawhatchee Bay in Santa Rosa. These two flamingos are very well traveled, considering they aren’t na- AH, THE 4TH OF JULY! THAT TIME OF YEAR WHEN MOBILE, MAINLY GOVERNMENT STREET, BECOMES A NIGHTMARE. NOT SURE IF YOU NOTICED, BUT TRAFFIC HEADING EAST STARTED REALLY PICKING UP THURSDAY, BY FRIDAY IT WAS AT A STANDSTILL AND ON SATURDAY IT WAS JUST AS BAD. ” tive to the area. I sure wish they would stick around, maybe fly a little more toward Mobile and find their way into our bay. Up near the causeway would make the perfect home for them! They would have great food and could join the pigs that have recently been spotted on the causeway! Yep, pigs have always been on the causeway but recently a mama and her piglets have been spotted hanging around Trader’s. Boozie isn’t really sure how they got there, but I’m going to take a guess and say they swam down from the Delta. Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ oyster lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!