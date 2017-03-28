Lagniappe: March 30 - April 5, 2017

2 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

WEEKLY

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••

LAGNIAPPE

MARCH 30, 2017 - APRIL 6, 2017 | www.lagniappemobile.com

ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com STEVE HALL Marketing/Sales Director shall@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com

5 12 16

BAY BRIEFS

The Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council has approved its first round of oil-spill funded projects for evaluation.

COMMENTARY

On the night shift ... insomnia.

BUSINESS

Dumbwaiter is preparing to open its third location — its first on the Eastern Shore.

CUISINE

KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com

Going west for a taste of California beers.

ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com J. MARK BRYANT Sports Writer sports@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com

22 MOBILE BAY RESTAURANT WEEK

The inaugural Mobile Bay Restuarant Week encourages diners to patronize local eateries while having a chance to win great prizes!

24

BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY KILLIAN Advertising Sales Executive akillian@lagniappemobile.com MELISSA EDGE Editorial Assistant events@lagniappemobile.com

30

ARTS

A profile of Mobile-bound photographer John Mireles.

MUSIC

ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: Lee Hedgepeth, Ron Sivak, Jeff Poor, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Sharman Egan, Ellen Huckabay ON THE COVER: RESTAURANT WEEK BY LAURA RASMUSSEN POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Fax 251.450.4498. Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Signature Offset, 2610 Lakeview Road, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution.

For Lagniappe home delivery visit

www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd

Darcy Malone and the Tangle.

32 40 42 42 50 FILM

Best Picture Oscar winner “Moonlight” follows a gay black man through three central chapters of his life.

MEDIA

The “S-Town” podcast is coming to Alabama.

SPORTS

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is returning to Mobile for the Team Focus fundraiser.

STYLE

Boozie had spies at the Azalea Trail Run and at a weekend of music downtown.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL

Who needs ‘em? Dear editor: As executive director of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority (Safe Harbor), I read with great interest the recent article titled “Gulf Coast weighing implications of Trump’s budget proposal.” I was particularly interested in the subsection, “HUD cuts would impact Mobile.” Unlike many, I see this as a potential win-win for everyone. However, conventional wisdom will have to change, as will the current mindsets of many — such as politicians, HUD, board of directors, executive directors, housing staff, vendors and even residents. I was hired as executive director in May 2013. In a short period of time, our team has turned a once-failing housing authority, saturated with crime, into a successful, thriving, non-subsidized affordable housing community that is in great demand. This was accomplished without any outside funding. Safe Harbor is representative of what the future of public housing can be, and serves as proof governmentowned public housing can be affordable, self-supporting and operate in the black. HUD determines the yearly Fair Market Rental Rates around the nation. HUD subsidizes housing based on these rental rates. Public housing and private landlords profit from these taxpayer-funded federal subsidies. Every year these rental rates increase and 2017 was no exception. Our rent rates have not increased since August 2013 and they are well below HUD’s declared Fair Market Rental Rates for this area. The only source of our revenue is from our rent income and application fees. We receive no outside funding. None. Does this mean rental rates will never increase? No. Economics and logic dictate that rates will have to increase eventually. However, there are no current plans to increase rates. So how is this possible?

4 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Rep. Bradley Byrne was correct when he said “they will have to make do with less and think outside the box.” At Safe Harbor, we operate under the following premises: 1. We respect the source of our revenue — the residents. 2. We never assume there will be more money. Be frugal without sacrificing quality. 3. We must be honest, ethical and transparent. 4. Board members and staff do not seek favors for self, family, friends, etc. 5. Vendors are expected to be fair, honest and ethical in their prices and service. 6. Our housing is scarce. Residents understand it is a privilege to live in Safe Harbor — not a right. They are expected to pay their rent on time, abide by the rules and maintain their home and yard. Certainly this is not an all-inclusive list. However, it is the basic starting point for any and all entities — at least it should be. Because we are not dependent on federal subsidies, our operation and our residents will not be impacted by any funding cuts. While these budget cuts will be painful for many, this may be one of the kindest acts the federal government can perform. Virginia Huddleston, Executive Director Bayou La Batre Housing Authority

Sawdust in the wind Editor: I wonder why there was no outrage over a massive oak tree being cut down week before last at the corner of Springhill Avenue and Mobile Street? This was one of the oldest and biggest of its kind in Mobile and it was beautiful and healthy. I passed by it every day on my route to and from work at this very busy intersection.

From what I understand, a gas station/convenience store was the reason for the historic tree being destroyed, as if another gas station/convenience store is needed on Springhill Avenue. In fact, there is one directly across from where the tree was cut down. With all the people passing by here who had to have seen this occur, why no complaints? I saw nothing in the news like when the trees were cut down near Bienville Square. Linda Wells Mobile

Protect cancer patients Editor: As the lead volunteer in District 1 with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, one of our main goals is to ensure cancer patients are remembered as changes are being made to the Affordable Care Act. It is imperative that we advocate for affordable and meaningful health insurance coverage for cancer patients. In doing this we need to make certain there will never be a ban on pre-existing conditions, no arbitrary lifetime and annual caps on coverage, continued access to no- or low-cost coverage for life-saving screenings, and the guarantee that patients can’t be dropped by their current insurer. Please voice your opinion to your lawmakers that any changes to the health care system must provide cancer patients and other Americans with access to coverage that is as good as or better than what is available now. Joy Chastain-Dodich American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network ACT Team Lead District 1, Spanish Fort

BAYBRIEF | BP OIL SPILL

An economic focus

30 RESTORE ACT PROJECTS MOVING FORWARD BY JASON JOHNSON

A

fter four years of discussing its own rules and policies, the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council (AGCRC) has taken a major step in determining which of the hundreds of proposed projects will be funded with BP monies allocated through the RESTORE Act. Last month, all 10 AGCRC members submitted a list of priority projects, and from more than 200 submissions, 30 received the four votes needed to move on for further evaluation. The projects, valued at a combined $413,775,386, focus on “infrastructure, economic development, tourism or planning assistance” — all areas the council previously agreed to prioritize. The AGCRC consists of Gov. Robert Bentley, Alabama State Port Authority CEO Jimmy Lyons, the presidents of the Mobile and Baldwin county commissions, and the mayors of Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Mobile and Orange Beach. Though the group hasn’t met formally since late January, AGCRC Director Eliska Morgan said “internal discussions” have been ongoing about which organization(s) will actually conduct the evaluations the council will use to help determine what projects will be included in its first Multi-Year Implementation Plan (MIP). “That hasn’t been solidified yet, but now that we know the projects that made it over this hurdle, it gives us a better feel for how to identify who will perform the evaluations,” Morgan said. “We still have to notify the submitters that their project is moving forward, and we’ll also ask that they begin collecting information they may already have available on their proposal.” Those submitters include a wide range of local government and private organizations as well as environmental and community groups, though the “economic focus” of the first MIP brought government submissions to the forefront. While a number of critical infrastructure improvements in smaller communities such as Mount Vernon, Prichard and Satsuma made the cut, so did other, more costly proposals including a $126 million batch of highway widening projects in Baldwin County and a $52 million plan to add an auto import and export facility to the Port of Mobile. The recent developments have offered the first glimpse into what the priorities of the current AGCRC members might be, though there is still a long way to go before any funding is actually received. As anticipated, there’s also already more projects than there is money to fund them. For its share, Alabama is projected to receive $725 million through the RESTORE Act, and the AGCRC has direct control over $373 million of that. However, the money will be received in installments paid over the next 15 years, meaning only so much will be available as members decide over what period of time the plans in the first MIP will be implemented. According to Morgan, only $86 million is available today, which means that is all that would be available in a one-year MIP. In a threeyear plan, $117 million would be available, and in a five-year plan — the longest permitted under the law — the AGCRC would have up to $170 million to fund projects. Another factor is the “further evaluations” will likely cost money, which will also be pulled from the limited resources available to

the AGCRC. While there has been talk of using existing public and nonprofit agencies to lower or eliminate those expenses, Morgan said the approach could come with another cost: time. “That means relying on someone to do something when they have spare time, and most state agencies are already stretched thin,” she said. “Another option is to pay someone to do it. Obviously, you’d have more control over the timing, but the challenge with that is having the money available to pay for those evaluations.”

Projects greenlighted

There was no limit to the numbers of projects AGCRC members were able to include in their lists for further evaluation, and some members took vastly different approaches. Gov. Robert Bentley only voted in favor of 15 projects, while Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon voted in favor of 55. While support for many projects crossed county and city lines, no project saw unanimous support from all the AGCRC members. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said he was happy to see five projects “make it to the next round,” while adding there’s no guarantee they’ll be funded. Collier said Dauphin Island’s proposals could have a ripple effect on South Mobile County, especially a pair planned in Aloe Bay. Valued at $22 million, the projects aim to add a sewer treatment plant to address water quality while preserving natural habitat and adding public access. However, another would also add a mixeduse marina, fishing pier and new retail spaces. While such a tourism-focused project can create new jobs and tax revenues, Collier also acknowledged not everyone on the island shares the same zeal for new development. “Our town has a comprehensive plan, and we need to be and are mindful of any prospective growth,” he added. “It can’t be a free-for-all as far as development goes, but I think we do still have room for some managed growth.” In all, Dauphin Island and Bayou La Batre saw the most projects greenlighted, and County Commission President Merceria Ludgood supported the majority of those, adding both areas were hit particularly hard by the oil spill. “As far as I’m concerned, Bayou La Batre and Dauphin Island were ground zero,” she said. “We all experienced loss, but not to the extent that they did, so their priorities were front and center in the decisions I made.” In all, a total of $62.3 million of proposed projects will be evaluated for Bayou La Batre, including a redevelopment of the city docks, a “safe harbor” for mooring vessels during storms, the extension of a wastewater outfall line in Portersville Bay and upgrades to the city’s water and fire suppression systems. Ludgood supported most of the projects proposed in Mobile County, including four submitted by her own engineering staff, though the only one to move forward was an $8 million ecotourism project connecting waterways throughout several municipalities. Ludgood also cast the only votes for two projects pushed by her fellow commissioners, sidelining a $59 million plan to address unpaved roads in Commissioner Jerry Carl’s district and Commissioner Connie Hudson’s proposed $40 million soccer and aquatic complex. M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

Decisions, decisions COUNTY DELEGATION, JUDGES TO FILL SPOTS ON JUDICIAL NOMINATING PANEL BY DALE LIESCH

A

powerful and often overlooked group of decisionmakers could have a whole new look this year after three spots are filled. Mobile County’s local legislative delegation and judges will need to appoint three new members to the local Judicial Nominating Committee, a group tasked with choosing judges to nominate for gubernatorial appointment to fill unexpired terms. The other two members of the five-member nominating commission come from the county’s legal community and are appointed by the Mobile Bar Association. While the nominating commission has allowed for more local control over who becomes a judge rather than leaving it solely up to the governor, the group’s selections have sometimes been criticized for cronyism or viewed as not being diverse enough. Terms on the commission are staggered, meaning only one and sometimes two appointments are necessary each year, but the current vacancies are the result of the recent retirement of Judge Charlie Graddick, former chairman of the commission; the death of member Oliver Washington; and the expiration of Jamie Ison’s term, which she filled upon Chris Pringle’s election to the Alabama House in 2014. “Jamie took the seat I had,” Pringle said. “She put me on it, so to get her back I put her on it.” The local legislative delegation, made up of state representatives and senators from Mobile County, will decide which non-attorneys will fill Washington’s and Ison’s seats. State Rep. David Sessions, Republican of Mobile, who is chairman of the delegation, said the group is currently

6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

looking at resumes and has a few names in mind. Sessions said state Sen. Vivian Figures, a Mobile Democrat, has submitted Delores Bagsby’s name for consideration, while State Sen. Bill Hightower has nominated Pete Riehm. However, Hightower said there were several other candidates the delegation was considering to fill a “pretty important position.” Sessions said the delegation had “good nominees” to consider. Figures did not return a call seeking comment on her possible pick. Before replacing those members in question, Sessions said the delegation is waiting for an attorney general’s opinion on whether Ison can serve again. Since she filled

WHILE THERE IS NO IMMEDIATE VACANCY AMONG THE JUDGES THAT NEEDS TO BE FILLED BY THE GOVERNOR, A FEW OF THE COUNTY’S CIRCUIT AND DISTRICT JUDGES WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE FOR RE-ELECTION BASED ON AGE. ” Pringle’s unexpired term, there is a question of whether she can succeed herself. The local amendment creating the commission states a member can’t succeed themself on the board, but the delegation needs to know from the attorney general’s office if that applies to someone like Ison who filled an unexpired term.

A similar situation happened when Graddick filled the unexpired term of Judge Herman Thomas and that term expired. Graddick was chosen to serve again, his first full term on the commission. Sessions said based on his interpretation of the law, letting Ison serve her first full term would be “totally legal.” Hightower said waiting for the attorney general’s opinion is vastly important, given that a bad interpretation of the law could mean a judge’s ruling could be thrown out years from now. “We don’t want to jeopardize the court cases of judicial nominees,” he said. “We’ve put everything on hold until we hear from the attorney general’s office. When we saw uncertainty we said, ‘we have to put it on hold.’” Even though they’re waiting on the opinion, members of the delegation said they believe a decision on the new commission members would be made by the end of the session. Judge John Lockett, presiding Mobile County circuit judge, said the judges haven’t gotten together to replace Graddick as the chairman of the commission but would soon — although, he added, they aren’t rushing a decision because there are currently no open judicial seats. With more than half the commission seats vacant, this may be a clear opportunity for those with appointing authority to make a difference. The opportunity is not lost on state Rep. Barbara Drummond, Democrat of Mobile, who has called for more diversity on the county bench. “I’m hoping we’ll try to make the commission as diverse as possible to reflect the community,” Drummond said. “We’re looking at it very closely.” Drummond said it does not make Mobile look good when the judges on the bench don’t represent the community. While there is no immediate vacancy among the judges that needs to be filled by the governor, a few of the county’s circuit and district judges will not be eligible for re-election based on age. District judges Bob Sherling and Joe Basenberg, as well as circuit judges Roderick Stout and Robert Smith, are all at least 70 years old, according to the county court website. This means each of them will be unable to run for re-election because of age. The terms of Smith, Stout and Sherling expire in 2018. Basenberg’s term expires in 2021. If one or more of those judges retires before his term expires, it would be up to the commission to suggest candidates to replace those seats. Many Mobile County judges have, in the past, retired before their terms expired. This has allowed the nominating committee to hand-pick successors to the bench. Many of those choices have historically run unopposed, even though a local amendment requires they run in the very next election.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE

Crawfish compromise SEAFOOD BILL BOILS TO THE SURFACE

A

BY LEE HEDGEPETH

labama State Rep. Margie Wilcox thinks she may be able to solve what some have termed “crawfishgate,” a years-long controversy over a health department crackdown on crawfish boils held by local bars and restaurants every spring in Mobile. Wilcox has said she’ll file two versions of a bill when the Legislature begins meeting again in early April — one applying to Mobile and another covering the entire state — that would prevent health departments from regulating the crawfish boils and similar “celebratory events or customs.” The potential compromise comes after a back and forth between health officials and local business owners sparked public controversy and culminated in several seafood boils being shut down last year. In February, a previous agreement between local businesses and Mobile County Health Department officials which would have allowed the practice to continue this year fell through. Multiple venues, including Saddle Up Saloon, announced they had to cancel events over the seafood spoiler. “Last year the bar industry met with the health department and came to an agreement on how we could cooperatively work within the rules to resume cooking crawfish this season,” the local bar posted on its Facebook page. “Using this agreement, we began marketing our crawfish night weeks ago. Today we find out the Mobile County Health Department has once again called a meeting for next Monday, to change the rules again … I apologize that I have to cancel, once again, our planned crawfish event due to the Mobile County Health Department’s poor and untimely communication of changes to regulations without consideration to business impact.”

State and local health officials have long expressed their concerns boils are many times “exposed to the elements” and leftovers are sometimes poured into streets and storm drains. They also view all crawfish boils on public sidewalks as unlawful, according to previous statements, but it’s possible Wilcox and health officials could reach a compromise on the specifics of legislation making both sides happy. That’s something that would be welcomed by The Merry Widow’s Roy Clark, who runs a Sunday boil in Mobile and spoke to Lagniappe about the seafood fiasco last year. “There must be a compromise,” he said. “More than anything, I’m saddened that one of the most unique and anticipated traditions of Gulf Coast culture — people of all walks coming together at a watering hole around a boiling pot, being a community — might be purged from our lives because of arbitrary restrictions.” Clark’s point about the intersection of Gulf Coast culture and crawfish is exactly what Wilcox’s legislation addresses. A preliminary draft of Wilcox’s bill specifically exempts food distributed by businesses “in association with a regional celebratory event or custom” from health officials’ scrutiny. It’s still unclear, however, whether the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Mobile County Health Department will support any version of the legislation. But both Wilcox and Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie, a selfproclaimed “Free the Crawfish” proponent, met with state and local health department officials to discuss the matter as recently as March 23. For Wilcox, the pro-boil bill is a no-brainer. “We have been eating crawfish and seafood since before the Spanish came,” she said.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY

Final plan

BALDWIN TAX STRUCTURE AWAITS LEGISLATURE’S APPROVAL

T

BY JANE NICHOLES

he restructuring of a Baldwin County sales tax is expected to go to the Legislature at the end of the session break. The House and Senate reconvene in Montgomery April 4. Some changes have occurred since the plan was approved by the Baldwin County Commission in early January and later by the school board, but the goals of giving the school system a more stable source of revenue and the county more money for roads and bridges are intact. The County Commission enacted a 1 cent sales tax for public schools which goes into effect when the current tax ends May 31, 2018. The second piece of the plan restructures the use of another 1 cent tax dating back to 1984 and requires the Legislature’s approval. That tax originally gave 55 percent of the proceeds to the school system, 40 percent to the commission and 5 percent to what is now Coastal Alabama Community College. The school board agreed to swap its percentage with the county to free up more money for roads. But local legislators made two more changes to provide more local funding for the juvenile court system and the district attorney’s office. Due to state budget cuts and declines and local revenue, newly elected District Attorney Robert Wilters cut several assistant prosecutor positions when he took office earlier this year. According to the Baldwin County legislative delegation office, the allocation of the 1 percent tax that goes before the Legislature is as follows:

• The tax is projected to generate about $31.85 million annually. There is a 2 percent collection fee that goes to the county, leaving $32.10 million. • The juvenile courts get 2 percent off the top, or $624,186. The district attorney’s office gets $312,093. That leaves $30.27 million. • Of the $30.27 million, 40 percent, or $12.11 million, goes to public schools. • 55 percent, or $16.65 million, goes to the county. And CACC, or Coastal Alabama Community College, would retain the 5 percent but it could be used only in Baldwin County. Some opposition remains in Baldwin County, and it surfaced last week at two town hall meetings convened by state Sen. Greg Allbritton. Allbritton said he wanted to let everyone have their say on the issue and to answer any questions. Opponents have questioned the way the County Commission vote was handled, the lack of a another public referendum by the school board and whether the restructuring will ultimately damage the school system by diverting money to the county at the expense of the schools. Here are the projected winners and losers: • The school system loses $4.71 million but permanently retains the 1 cent tax passed by the county. • The Baldwin County Commission gains $4.42 million. • CACC loses $15,605. • The district attorney’s office receives $312,094. M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

David and Goliath ‘AGREEABLE’ LEASE BEING DISCUSSED FOR SEMMES LIBRARY

A

BY JASON JOHNSON

fter a month of negotiations with CVS Corp. proved fruitless, it seemed closing down or at the very least relocating the Semmes Library was unavoidable as the deadline to renew a costly lease on the property neared. However, Mobile County commissioners were greeted with good news just as they were preparing to terminate the contract earlier this week — the “corporate giant” was willing to consider a shorter, less expensive lease. “We sent an offer a few days ago proposing $5,000 a month for a 60-month [five-year] lease, which is roughly half of what the current lease has been. We’ve just now heard from CVS, and they are agreeable to that,” Commissioner Connie Hudson said. “That’s actually very good news. It’s surprising, but it’s good.” What’s more, County Attorney Jay Ross said he’d had a “verbal conversation” with property managers for CVS and it could be likely that “at some point in the not too distant future, they might be willing to look at a lower [sale] price” for the building. Currently, the county pays around $11,916 per month to lease the building. As discussions about renewing the lease came to head over the last month, all three commissioners and even the library’s supporters have acknowledged the current terms are “unacceptable.” Hudson, whose district includes Semmes, began sounding the alarm in February after finding out her colleagues had no intention of renewing the lease. With underfunded libraries in their own districts, commissioners Jerry Carl and Merceria Ludgood have been steadily opposed to renewing the lease as currently written,

8 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

though they’ve been open to finding other solutions. Addressing Semmes residents earlier this week, Hudson gave a quick recap of the efforts that have been made to keep one of the area’s most visited public libraries open and in its current location since CVS flatly rejected a proposal to donate the building to Semmes as a tax write-off. “We had an appraisal done on the building that came back at $1.3 million,” she said. “However, CVS has indicated to us they are not willing to consider any purchase offer less than $2.2 million, which puts it out of our range.” CVS’ offer, which Hudson characterized as “take it or leave it,” was twice the property’s fair market value. Additionally, the county has already paid the corporation more than $1.7 million to lease the building over the past decade. In addition, the commission has routinely provided the Semmes branch $162,000 in annual operating expenses, which far exceeds what it contributes to all of its other libraries in Mobile County combined. Both the lease and the library’s annual funding were established during the tenure of Hudson’s predecessor, Stephen Nodine. The commission unanimously approved the lease in 2007 with support from Ludgood, who has recently been critical of the lease and the disparity in the county’s library funding. Speaking to Lagniappe recently, Nodine said he wouldn’t apologize for getting “a much needed asset” to a community he claims has “paid their fair share of taxes” with “little return.” He also said establishing the library was part of the investments the county made to

prepare for the city of Semmes’ 2010 formation. “It was part of all that we invested in the western area. It was schools and roads — all to get them ready to become a city,” Nodine said. “It was close to $15 [million] to $20 million so the city wouldn’t have to take that on, but with the understanding that, when you become a city, you’re going to have to absorb these things.” While Semmes has taken on the upkeep and maintenance of a number properties within its corporate limits, the library — technically located outside of the city — isn’t one. Currently, Semmes contributes nothing to its operation, though that’s likely to change. Addressing the commission this week, Mayor David Baker said the city of Semmes is well aware it will “have to do [its] part, as other cities do to support their libraries.” However, he also reminded commissioners the library serves an entire region of the county, not just Semmes. “We have people with library cards from Mississippi who regularly transit up and down Highway 98, and it’s important to bring that to the forefront,” he said. “When you look at the beauty and location of this library and the staff — it’s a draw, it’s a regional draw, and it helps the county.” Though the news of a temporary solution was welcomed by commissioners and Semmes residents alike, it has not yet been finalized. So far, the only action taken has been the termination of the existing lease approved on March 27. While Hudson was initially critical of her colleagues for failing to notify her about their opposition to renewing the library’s lease until weeks before the deadline to do so, she’s dialed some of that rhetoric back in light of their combined efforts to address the problem. Even with the lease issues potentially resolved, discussions over the past four weeks have highlighted a stark disparity in the operational funds provided by the county. According to Finance Director Dana Foster-Allen, the Semmes Library received $340,000 in the 2017 budget while the other seven libraries the county funds received just $167,948 combined. Asked if that could change going forward, Hudson said it was possible but added she is hopeful the last four weeks have highlighted the Semmes Library’s benefit to the entire western region of Mobile County — something she hopes her colleagues will remember. “This is a top priority, not only for my office but for my fellow commissioners as well. They understand the importance of this and they know this is a regional library,” Hudson said. “It has served a lot of people for a long time, and we’re proud of it.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE

An unwelcome trend

MPD ANNUAL REPORT SHOWS SPIKE IN VIOLENT CRIME BY JASON JOHNSON

O

n the day Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced a major leadership change at the Mobile Police Department, law enforcement officials quietly released an annual report showing an uptick in the city’s overall and violent crime rates. The 2016 report, which was published on MPD’s website March 17, indicates the city of Mobile saw an 8.9 percent increase in total crime, a 10.7 percent rise in violent crimes and a dramatic 70.8 percent jump in the rate of homicides from 2015 to 2016. Included in the annual report is data the MPD submits to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for inclusion in the agency’s annual Uniform Crime Reports (UCR). According to the data, there were 41 homicides, 87 rapes, 438 robberies, 1,279 aggravated assaults, 2,564 burglaries and 891 vehicle thefts reported in Mobile’s police jurisdiction last year. Compared to the statistics compiled in 2015, Mobile saw increases in all major crime categories included in the UCR with the exception of

lieutenant ordering officers not to respond to reported shootings and changes in MPD policies that caused a weapon to not be recovered at the scene of a controversial officer-involved shooting death last summer. “Because of the war on cops, there was a continuing disrespect for the law and it’s emboldened criminal elements. That was part of the Ferguson effect,” he added. “Villainizing law enforcement had an incredible impact on officer morale as well, kind of bolstering the bad guys, to be honest.” Other than the city’s murder rate, one thing the 13 homicides reported in October did was prompt direct action by the department, including an aggressive approach dubbed “City H.E.A.T. (Heightened Enforcement and Apprehension Tactics)” to target specific, high-crime areas. At the same time, Stimpson’s office launched the YES (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative, which focuses on addressing problems such as poverty, violence, unemployment and a lack of recreational opportunities affecting young people in Mobile. ON THE DAY MAYOR Barber recently credited the YES Initiative as well as enforcement and prevention tactics SANDY STIMPSON ANwith a reduction in violent and teenage crimes seen so far in 2017. However, he also suggested NOUNCED A MAJOR LEADERSHIP the quarterly crime reports only provide “a CHANGE AT THE MOBILE POLICE snapshot.” One of the positive points in the report was DEPARTMENT, LAW ENFORCEMobile’s clearance rate for various crimes MENT OFFICIALS QUIETLY REcompared to the rates of other agencies around the country. LEASED AN ANNUAL REPORT In 2016, MPD cleared 30 of the 41 murders SHOWING AN UPTICK IN THE reported in Mobile — a 73.2 percent clearance rate that exceeds the national average of 61.5 CITY’S OVERALL AND VIOLENT percent and the average among Southern states, which was reported at 62.5 percent. The departCRIME RATES. ment also exceed the national and Southern reported rapes, which saw a 26.3 percent reduc- averages for the clearance of rapes, robberies tion in 2016. and motor vehicle thefts. According to Barber, While the other rates undeniably increased, that’s not unusual for the MPD. the number of crimes reported in 2016 was not “A lot of that is attributed to the fact that record-setting. Former MPD Chief James Bargeneral investigation details are assigned ber, who was promoted to public safety director specifically to each precinct, so they actually the day the report was released, said the increase get to know property criminals because they’re last year followed national crime trends, which usually repeat offenders,” he said. “We have a have steadily increased over the past two years. really good investigative services team and great Specifically, Barber pointed to a surge in technology that we utilize through our cyber teenage gun violence that resulted in 12 deaths intel and intelligence unit.” last year as well as a particularly violent With that said, though, Barber said there are October, which is when half of the murders still ongoing efforts at MPD to make sure the Mobile recorded in 2016 occurred. According city has a grip on crime, adding “being able to to Barber, both instances were “unprecedented” identify suspects” after a crime is only part of for the city. the department’s job. “We’ve never seen that many homicides in “That in itself is not going to make us safer. one month,” he said. “If you were to remove We’ve got to prevent these triggers from being October, things wouldn’t have looked as bad, pulled if we truly want to be safe,” he added. and if you were to remove the teen violence, we “Catching the person who pulled it is just part would have had an incredible year. Those two of what we do, but we’ve also got to address the things threw it completely out of whack.” cause of it.” Barber attributed the increase in crime to Lagniappe reached out to the Stimpson ad“the Ferguson effect” — an idea that increased ministration seeking comment on this report but scrutiny on law enforcement following recent did not receive a response by this publication’s officer-involved shootings has led to an “antipress deadline. One of the mayor’s primary police” mentality and an increase in crime campaign platforms was a pledge to make Moagainst and in spite of law enforcement. bile “the safest city in America” by 2020. Barber has previously blamed “the Ferguson A full copy of the MPD’s 2016 Annual Reeffect” for poor recruitment numbers, a former port is available at lagniappemobile.com.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | STATE LAW

29 or 45 …? DOES COMMISSIONER’S DUI PROCESS EXPOSE A LOOPHOLE? BY ROB HOLBERT

A

ttorneys for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spoke last week about Baldwin County Commission President Chris Elliott’s legal agreeement with the agency, verifying his license suspension case was still pending until mid-February of this year and also explaining why the commissioner received a punishment of half the standard 90 days called for in state law. ALEA attorneys Casey Bates and Michael Robinson answered questions last week about the agency’s handling of Elliott’s May 14 DUI arrest just after midnight in downtown Fairhope. Elliott refused a Breathalyzer examination after police say he ran a red light and ultimately wound up with a 45-day license suspension after months of legal wrangling with ALEA. Elliott has maintained he had a “couple of beers” at the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off, which ended more than two hours earlier. Bates also confirmed Elliott’s legal case was indeed still pending when he told a group of Republican women and members of the media on Jan. 12 of this year that his legal problems had been settled “recently,” even though the matter wasn’t finalized until more than a month later. Elliott’s attorney, Rob Stankoski, sent a letter Feb. 23 demanding Lagniappe “retract” statements in its coverage of the event to the effect Elliott’s declaration had been false. Lagniappe stands by its reporting. “The case was still pending until the final order was signed by the judge,” Bates said last week. “We had come to an agreement, but still not settled.” Appointed Circuit Court Judge William A. Shashy of Montgomery signed the final order on Elliott’s suspension deal Feb. 15. Bates also explained how reducing Elliott’s license suspension from 90 to 45 days was not something out of the ordinary for the agency. “The director can reduce the standard offer to 45 days,” she said.

While both Bates and Robinson adamantly defended the reduction of Elliott’s suspension from the standard 90 days to 45 as being in no way representative of special treatment for the commissioner, a prominent local attorney who routinely handles DUI cases says such a reduced suspension is new to him. “I’ve never seen a 45-day suspension,” said longtime Mobile attorney Buzz Jordan. Jordan explained the standard way things work when someone refuses a Breathalyzer is the driver is issued a “yellow piece of paper” allowing them to drive for the next 45 days. At that point license suspension automatically begins. Jordan explained after 10 days the driver can request a hearing with ALEA. Typically, he said, whatever the arresting officer testifies is what determines punishment. In Elliott’s case, his attorney said they were unable to get a hearing with ALEA before the commissioner’s license suspension was set to begin June 28. So Stankoski filed for an emergency stay with Baldwin County Circuit Judge Langston Floyd, and the stay was signed July 1. Jordan says the maneuver is very common. “You can get the circuit court to stay the license suspension,” he said. When Elliott’s final deal with ALEA was signed, it listed a license suspension running from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, a total of just 29 days. Asked about the discrepancy, Bates wrote, “Mr. Elliott’s license was suspended from June 28, 2016, through July 14, 2016, then again from Jan. 6, 2017, and he was reissued a license on Feb. 3, 2017. The stay of the suspension was based upon a stay order signed by Judge. Once the stay order was received by ALEA’s legal division the stay was entered in the system.” Robinson explained further during a phone conversation that even though Elliott had been granted a stay of his license suspension on July 1 by Judge Floyd, the pa-

pers had to be mailed to Montgomery and entered into ALEA’s system before the stay would officially go into effect in the agency’s system. He admitted the process is antiquated, but said in the eyes of the agency the license was suspended for those 16 days. “His status in the system was suspended. If he’d been pulled over it would have shown as suspended in the system,” Robinson explained. But the question of whether Elliott actually stopped driving from June 28 through July 14 is one ALEA could not answer. Although documents filed by Elliott’s attorney July 1 for the stay of Elliott’s license suspension indicate he was trying to keep the commissioner on the road at that time, Robinson said ALEA had no reason to ask during subsequent settlement negotiations if Elliott had indeed stopped driving for those 16 days because their system listed him as suspended. “According to our records he was suspended,” Robinson said. “If he drove I can’t personally come down there and pull him over. I’m not law enforcement.” In the July 1 filing to ask Judge Floyd for a stay, Stankoski asked for “emergency and ex parte relief.” He further wrote, “Based [on] the immediate and irreparable harm, Mr. Elliott will not be able to wait until the conclusion of the litigation prior to requesting a stay of the suspension.” Jordan said in such a situation, he would certainly expect any of his clients with a signed stay order to be able to continue driving. “Let’s pretend he had gotten stopped. He would have gotten a ticket, but I would argue that there was a stay and he could legally drive,” Jordan said. “I would suspect he would have driven since he had a stay.” Elliott hung up when called to ask if he had driven or not during that time. He answered an email asking that question by referring the reporter to his attorney. Stankoski provided a copy of an email from Jessica K. Sanders of ALEA’s legal division sent to him Jan. 6 regarding the settlement agreement between Elliott and the agency as proof Elliott’s statements before the Republican women’s group were accurate. The order approving the agreement still was not signed by Judge Shashy until Feb. 15, which is when ALEA’s attorneys say Elliott’s case before the agency ended. Also, two hours after Sanders’ email was sent to Stankoski, his brother and business partner, Circuit Judge Clark Stankoski, issued an order of recusal from the case without reference to the alleged agreement. “Pursuant to our settlement agreement, I have asked the DL [drivers license] unit to enter a 29-day suspension period. Your client will be eligible to get his license back on Feb. 3, 2017, upon payment of $275 reinstatement fee,” Sanders wrote to Stankoski. Whether Elliott actually stopped driving during the 16 days ALEA credits him as having a suspended license was not answered by the commissioner. But whether he spent 29 days or 45 days off the road, Buzz Jordan says such a suspension reduction is not what he’s come to expect when defending those in trouble for DUI. “The only thing I’m surprised at is the 45 days versus 90. I think if you look at the statute it says 90,” he said. “That’s not routine. Routine is 90.”

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE

Walking on eggshells BUDGET, FLY CREEK DRAW RHETORIC AT FAIRHOPE COUNCIL MEETING BY JANE NICHOLES

N

early everyone at Monday’s Fairhope City Council meeting seemed to be upset about something. The main objects of unhappiness were a possible extension of time for the Fly Creek apartment project, items that were or were not listed in Mayor Karin Wilson’s proposed budget, and the possibility of the city taking total control of the public library. After about three hours of sometimes less-than-civil debate, no action was taken on any of these controversies. Taking no action on making a city department out of the public library seemed to suit most citizens just fine. Wilson has said the city could save $118,000 annually and make the library operate more efficiently by making it a department of city government, but the Library Board objected before her first draft budget was presented. “There’s no proposed takeover by the city of the library in the budget,” said Councilman Jimmy Conyers, the liaison to the Library Board. The other two councilmen at the meeting, Kevin Boone and President Jack Burrell, concurred they would not support it. The audience applauded loudly. (Jay Robinson and Robert Brown were absent Monday.) But what may be in the budget is less clear. Council

10 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

members received multiple pages of changes late last week, but those changes were unavailable Monday and the draft budget posted on the city’s website appeared to be the same one Wilson submitted earlier this month. Whichever copy Burrell was looking at, he said in general he thought revenue projections were too “rosy,” and in the case of vacant positions and new jobs being created, “I can’t make the math work.” Wilson said options she identified as ways of saving money during her original budget presentation weren’t actually in the budget, although she expected many of them would be implemented. Burrell pointed out such decisions as whether to go to a merit pay system or change insurance plans be made by the council, not the mayor. Burrell suggested a 2 percent cost-of-living raise could be granted to all employees by raising electric, water and sewer rates by .008 percent. Burrell also asked why the salary range for a new public works director was set higher than the highest pay classification for the old one. The upper end of the salary range for Jennifer Fidler, who was fired by Wilson last month for unspecified reasons, was $94,000. The new range budgeted is $120,000 to $180,000, and Burrell said he wants a recommendation from the city’s Personnel Board about what

the range should be before the budget moves forward. As has become common in public meetings, Wilson and Burrell repeatedly bickered. After one interruption by Wilson, Burrell said, “Oh my God, Mayor, may I please speak?” The current budget year began Oct. 1. When Wilson took office in November, she asked for more time to present her own budget after being elected over incumbent Tim Kant. No timetable was given by the council members present Monday on when they would approve a budget, with Boone saying he needed time to study the late changes. Except for library board supporters, many of the 200 people in attendance seemed to be getting frustrated by the heated disagreements between council members and the mayor. At one point, Police Chief Joe Petties spoke up from the back of the room to quiet the crowd. One woman literally shook her finger at Burrell as she criticized him. The Fly Creek project, a proposed luxury apartment complex behind the Fairhope Publix, drew as much opposition as ever. Wilson, via her Facebook page, and Adam Milam, the attorney for some residents who have sued over the project on environmental grounds, had encouraged people to attend the meeting in another attempt to stop it. Developers and landowner Arthur Corte had a year to submit a site plan for city approval. The first site plan was rejected by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the year is almost up. Developers are seeking an extension in part because of the change of administration and other growth issues. Fly Creek has been the subject of widespread opposition and is believed to be at least partly responsible for some of the election results. Among the speakers Monday were a group of children who said they were worried about environmental damage that might result from the project. Council members said they had to be careful what they said about the project because of the ongoing litigation. Burrell, who had been reluctant to put the matter on the agenda because of the lawsuit, said all council members agreed to put the extension on the agenda. A vote is scheduled for the April 10 meeting.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES

On the night shift … insomnia ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

into unnecessary calisthenics like it didn’t get enough steps in to satisfy Fitbit the day before. It was like that last night. I woke up at 4 with twoand-a-half hours of sleep left and just couldn’t get back in the zone. If I was more industrious I would have gotten up and written a column about something more important, such as arch support or the hidden qualities of fiber, but unfortunately for you, dear reader, all the AA batteries in my computer died just hours before and there was nary a one to be found. The tried and true methods of flipping my pillow over to the cool side and changing the way I was facing had zero effect. In fact, facing to my right had the unintended effect of waking me up further as my sleeping companion was breathing right in my face. Georgia, my 5-year-old rat terrier/pitbull mix was snoring away with her head on the pillow. She seemed completely at ease and dead to the world, despite the fact a neighbor’s dog had begun barking and not stopped for 20 minutes. Really? Who lets their dog out at 4 a.m. and lets it bark for 20 minutes? I always want an air horn at moments like that, but I’m sure such a thing would be counterproductive and might be mentioned at the next homeowners association meeting. At any rate, Georgia

12 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

the one below. I feel totally prepared now, even though in real life I’d probably rather get shot than try a stunt like that. A couple of years ago I started listening to vibrations as a way of relaxing in such situations. Put on the headphones and a little 528 hz music/vibration and I’d be out. I also started kind of doing one of those “ohmmm, ohmmm” things yoga people do along with the vibrations. It worked for a while but then became old hat as well. I didn’t have the vibrations or music handy last night, so I just tried the chanting part. THAT woke up Georgia and she raised her head slightly to look at me like I was an idiot. Then she was back asleep. By that time the birds started in. Birds are fine when you sleep on the first floor. But when your bedroom is adjacent to a bunch of oak limbs, birds are horrible. I’d rather have a jet go by. Birds start and stop, start and stop and change tweets, and it’s all incredibly loud at 5:30 a.m. I did come up with some very nice sayings about the early bird and pellet guns, but I didn’t write them down. Anyone who’s ever suffered through insomnia knows the rest of the story. At 5:30 a.m. there’s just one hour of sleep left. You pray to St. Sominex, patron saint of people who can’t sleep, to let you have just that one golden hour. Then you manage to kind of clear your mind and almost drift off. The bird chirps. Awake. It’s 6 a.m. You start to drift. The garbage truck shows up and power slams your can into the sidewalk. Awake. Finally you fall into real sleep … and the alarm goes off.

THEGADFLY

I GOT RID OF THAT BRIGHT RED LED CLOCK A FEW YEARS AGO. THOSE RED LIGHTS BURNED MY EYES OUT AS I STARED AT THEM ALL NIGHT, AND EVERY TIME I FLIPPED OR FLOPPED THERE WAS A TEMPTATION TO SEE HOW MANY HOURS I HAD LEFT IN BED. THAT ANNOYING CLOCK HAS BEEN REPLACED BY THE TRUSTY BEDSIDE IPHONE, BUT THE BASIC ISSUES ARE STILL THE SAME. ”

was undisturbed, thankfully, because I knew she had a hectic day ahead of barking at pedestrians and sleeping on the porch and needed to be sharp. A few years ago I decided learning the names of all the U.S. presidents in order would be a fantastic way to bore myself to sleep in the middle of the night. And it worked for some time, until it got too easy. I used to conk out right around Honest Abe, or at the latest between Grover Cleveland’s two terms, but now once I’ve made it past Rutherford B. Hayes — who I remember by using the mnemonic device “Really Bad Hair — I’m off to the races and hit Trump way before I get drowsy. I guess I could memorize a list of vice presidents, but it just seems like something that might get you thrown out of a bar if you started demonstrating your knowledge. The presidents were of no help last night. They just made me start thinking about politics, which made me start thinking about the Luv Guv and whether he’d be impeached soon or quit or pick up a new girlfriend, and if he’d love her as much as Rebekah. Then for some reason I started thinking about how I could get from the balcony of one Gulf Shores high-rise condo to the unit below if a gang of gunmen showed up at the door. There was something about doubling some rather thin nylon rope I’d torn out of a few canvas rafts and tied together. (These gunmen were pretty slow to kick in the door.) I’d have to rely on that rope and my granny knot skills to allow me to lean out from my balcony and swing safely to

Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen

I

got rid of that bright red LED clock a few years ago. Those red lights burned my eyes out as I stared at them all night, and every time I flipped or flopped there was a temptation to see how many hours I had left in bed. That annoying clock has been replaced by the trusty bedside iPhone, but the basic issues are still the same. I’m a light sleeper and a bit of an insomniac. It’s hard for me to get in bed before midnight and lots of nights I spend at least some amount of time trying not to think about “things,” however weighty or idiotic they may be. It’s hard not to think, though. All of this is a familial issue. The people on my mother’s side of the family are practically vampires and rarely am I in bed before midnight. But when you’re aiming for six hours of sleep to begin with, waking up at 4 a.m. to stare at the ceiling means a grueling day of nodding off at the computer lies ahead. The most common thing to kick off a bout of insomnia is participating in the urinary track meet sleep becomes for a man of my advanced age. There’s a careful balance between trying to stay half asleep enough to easily get back to cutting zzzs, and not being so asleep that you fall into the toilet or down a staircase. Wake up too much, though, and it starts — the mind wanders

SEMMES LIBRARY GETS 1,000 TIMES MORE FUNDING THAN OTHER COUNTY LIBRARIES.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA

Celebrating a new culinary tradition ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

I

spent the majority of my 20s waiting tables. Tips and $2.13 an hour helped fund my college education and kept me floating as we were starting Lagniappe, and I got to see what poverty tastes like when you are starting and building a business from the ground up. It tastes like ramen noodles and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, in case you were wondering. I am naturally an introvert and quite clumsy, so I was never what you would call a great server. I didn’t want to hear your joke about how horrible you thought the food was as you handed me your empty plate and if you heard something crashing in the kitchen — like an entire tray of dishes — that was probably me. I think I wore home about as much food as I served. But I made some of the best friends — friends I still have to this day — and some of the best memories of my life were made while slinging lobster bisque, shrimp po’boys and Tanqueray and tonics in downtown Mobile. You learn a lot about yourself and humanity while waiting tables. After a shift one night, a group of us randomly decided to drive over to Destin — you know, at like midnight or so. Sounded like fun. After a few cocktails some other server provided us over there, someone thought it would be a good idea to jump off the Destin Bridge. If someone ever asks me the age-old question “If all of your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?” I would sadly have to answer in the affirmative. Granted it was a low part of the bridge from which we leapt into the darkness. But being the spaz and klutz I am, I predictably flailed my arms the whole way down and when I hit the water, my shoulder popped. I spent the rest of the evening soaking it in the healing waters of a Days Inn bathtub. But hey, at least I didn’t die.

I did want to die, however, one year during Mardi Gras (one of the most lucrative-but-grueling times to wait tables) when some lovely Mama decided to change her baby’s poopy diaper on one of our cocktail tables right in front of God, King Felix, King Elexis and everyone else trying to gobble a chocolate moonpie down. I guess those pesky lines to the bathroom were just too long. After all, the parade was a-comin’. And if that wasn’t horrible enough, Mama didn’t even bother to dispose of the diaper herself, she just left Junior’s big blowout on the table and the associated soiled wipes used in the butt-cleaning process for us to get rid of for her. I guess there is a reason they say Mobile is America’s “family friendly” Mardi Gras. Such Klass with a capital K! Every server has their collection of war stories from the front lines. Some are magnificent or even magical; others are maudlin or morbid, but they are all pretty unforgettable. And you never forget the brothers and sisters you served with in aprons. Though I still cringe when I think about the woman who would always tell me the exact percentages of sweet and unsweet tea she wanted in her glass (“Now, I don’t want a half and half, I want more of a 65/35.” Go home and make your own damn tea then, lady!), I still have fond memories of those days. And of the people who know exactly which woman I am talking about to this day. Perhaps this fondness is what has me so excited about this issue of Lagniappe and the special promotion we are having this week. Thumb to the middle section to find out all the details of Mobile Bay Restaurant Week. This week is dedicated to showcasing our local restaurants and talented chefs. All of the participating restaurants have come up with a special or a special menu just for this week. Some are presenting their most popular or award-

winning menu items or classic fare, while others are coming up with creative menus designed just for the week. Our hope is this will encourage our readers to try or reacquaint themselves with these restaurants. There is a lot of culinary talent in this town — from the hot, new kids on the block to the ones who have been building our food scene for decades. And this week is all about celebrating them and our local flavor in the most literal sense possible. And it’s easy. There are no special tickets required. All you have to do is check out the participating restaurants and start eating. And with prices ranging from just $5 to special menu prices for fine dining establishments, you can try many different restaurants from across our culinary spectrum. We hope this week will just keep getting bigger and bigger and become something Mobilians look forward to each year. Don’t worry. Diaper-changing Mama and 65/35 lady are not invited.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE MONTGOMERY MINUTE

Budget cuts and corn dogs BY LEE HEDGEPETH/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

I

t’s pretty often there’s something rotten in Alabama politics. Whether it’s a corrupt politician, a broken budget deal or something else entirely, Alabamians usually aren’t surprised by Goat Hill antics. Occasionally, though, everything in state politics goes rotten all at once, and the putrid smell of bad public policy wafts all the way from Huntsville to Mobile, turning the stomachs of even the more seasoned among us. This is one of those occasions. In Montgomery, lawmakers and bureaucrats are preparing the state for President Donald Trump’s devastating budget: stuffing money under the state’s mattress, preparing to cut costs and services, and raising whatever taxes and fees look the most profitable at the moment. And in federal court here in the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is finally dealing with a state law that allowed a sheriff to feed prisoners only two corn dogs a day while pocketing around $200,000 in inmate food funding. Both issues are rotten eggs for our state, and it’s time we faced up to the facts.

grams in the America First budget.” Byard outlined seven different state programs — including those aimed at providing low-income housing, alleviating poverty and developing local communities — that would see drastic cuts under the proposed plan. The Community Development Block Grant, for example, a program Mobile and other cities have used to secure funding for various projects, would be cut by $3 billion, according to the president’s proposal. Another effect of the budget will likely be on the Medicaid program, which provides health care for low-income citizens. The Trump administration is expected to put an individual cap on the cost of services provided, a move that would result in slashed funding to states, which must put up their own matching funds to keep the program afloat. So how do state policymakers plan on dealing with this budget bungle? Taxes, fees and mattress stuffing. State government bureaucrats and lawmakers alike are setting their sights on raising taxes and fees in ways that they can defend. Instead of raising the property or income taxes — which are Netflix and bills The first rotten egg in Alabama was imported all the way still at Great Depression levels and opposed by powerful from Washington, D.C. Trump’s proposed budget, if passed, special interests such as the timber lobby — the state is set would financially cripple, if not kill, various programs in the on raising taxes and fees on other products, such as a fee on Netflix and other streaming services and a possible instate. Trump’s so-called “America First” budget significantly increases defense spending while slashing funding in creased 5 percent markup on liquor distributed by the state. Then, when it comes to the potential gap in Medicaid almost every other area. Here in Alabama, its effects could funding due to the Trump cuts, the state has stuffed its matbe widespread. tress. Instead of providing state employees with a cost-ofLast week, for example, Jim Byard, the head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, laid living increase they’ve been promised again and again, this year’s general fund budget sets aside close to $100 million out some of the budget’s likely impacts. for Medicaid next fiscal year — a move aimed wholly at “The federal programs that ADECA manages address protecting the state from Trump’s deep cuts. critical needs across Alabama that help our state grow and move forward,” Byard said in a statement. “We are concerned about the ability to help rural Alabama and our Let them eat corn dogs state’s neediest citizens with the elimination of certain proTrump’s fiscal fiasco isn’t the only rotten egg stinking up

14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

the Yellowhammer State, though. In Alabama, a state law passed in 1939 allows sheriffs to personally pocket whatever money is left from the feeding of inmates as a supplement to their own salary. This antiquated law — and its lurid legacy — have risen to the surface again after Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin admittedly loaned $150,000 in inmate food funds to a corrupt used-car dealership that later went bankrupt. Although Franklin’s office denied an open records request for documentation involving the inmate food fund made by the Decatur Daily, claiming the fund is for “Franklin’s private use,” a previous audit by the state shows a deficit in the fund of tens of thousands of dollars, at a time when Franklin’s annual salary is already $68,000 — more than double the median family income in Alabama. Now, Franklin may be in legal hot water over the issue, but only because her predecessor was even greedier than she. Before Franklin took office, then-Sheriff Greg Bartlett was sued and ordered by a federal court to stop spending prisoner food money personally — despite Alabama law — because inmates under his charge were malnourished. Even after the order, Bartlett used backroom deals to skim a profit off the fund. Bartlett testified in federal court that he, for example, got a deal on a truckload of corn dogs, which he split with another sheriff. Inmates testified that for weeks, they ate only two corn dogs a day, while Bartlett skimmed close to $200,000 to line his own pockets. In 2009, though, U.W. Clemon, a now-retired federal district judge here in Alabama, realized Bartlett was still taking money from the fund. After hearing testimony from underweight prisoners, Clemon ordered Bartlett placed in jail until he had a better plan to adequately feed the prisoners under his care. Now, closing in on a decade later, Bartlett’s successor — Sheriff Franklin, admitted corrupt car lot financier — is arguing she’s not subject to the order against Bartlett preventing the pocketing of money, despite the fact that “public officials are automatically substituted as parties to any case in which their predecessors in office were sued in their official capacity,” according to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. To solve this problem and others like it across the state, the law allowing this practice needs to be changed, although it may not be easy. “I tried to change it,” Rep. Allen Treadaway has said of the law. “I just got run over.” Treadaway was run over by the Sheriffs’ Association and other law enforcement agencies, which see any change in the law as, essentially, a salary cut. But Treadaway says while the opposition to changing the law is fierce, it’s clear what is going on is just plain wrong. “My understanding is this is the only place in America where an elected official can actually pocket tax dollars that are left over,” he said. “At the end of the day, the sheriff’s job is to fight crime. This is an incentive to sit in the office trying to figure out how to be benefited by tax dollars.” Alabama’s law on inmate food funding should be changed, but until it is, some sheriffs have made it clear: Let them eat corn dogs.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT

What Alabama can learn from the health care fail BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM

T

he failure of House Republican leadership to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA), a bill that was to set in motion the repeal of Obamacare, revealed a lot of the things that are still wrong in Washington, D.C. That is, even though many expect President Donald Trump to change Washington and “drain the swamp,” that evolution will be slow. For starters, the usual process of powerbrokers crafting legislation behind the scenes, likely with the influence of lobbyists on K Street, is still a problem. The traditional means of doing things in committee with witness testimonies and amendments just does not happen with major legislation anymore. It is all done away from the spotlight.

Freedom Caucus, the right flank of the Republican majority in Congress. Yes, as conservative as Alabama may seem, only two of the seven fall in line with the hard ideological right wing of the Republican Party in Congress. None of this should be surprising. We have always kind of known there were members of the Alabama delegation who are very loyal to Speaker Ryan and his predecessor, John Boehner. Roby, Aderholt and Rogers are the type of House members that go along with what leadership wants because, in the end, that loyalty will give them an edge in getting benefits for their congressional districts and re-election campaigns. It also should not be surprising Brooks — given his career in Madison County and state FOR STARTERS, THE USUAL politics — and Palmer — the former head of a state PROCESS OF POWERBROKERS policy think tank — would CRAFTING LEGISLATION BEHIND THE SCENES, both align themselves with the House Freedom CauLIKELY WITH THE INFLUENCE OF LOBBYISTS cus, a body that prioritizes ideology over going along ON K STREET, IS STILL A PROBLEM. to get along. As for Byrne, southwest There are a number of examples to back Alabama’s member of Congress, it has been this up: the 2008 TARP bailout, the 2009 stiman evolution for him and his tack on President ulus, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the last Trump. several government funding bills. They were Last summer, when the media released the all significant pieces of legislation, passed “Access Hollywood” tapes — revealing Trump by Congress, but done in a rush of urgency once made some inappropriate comments without spotlight. about his interactions with women — Byrne This time, even with a GOP-led Congress immediately condemned him and even called and a Republican in the White House, it was on Trump to cede the nomination to his runnot any different — despite Trump’s “drain the ning mate, Mike Pence. swamp” pledge. However, once Trump was elected presiIt also showed Trump’s use of Twitter and dent, Byrne seemed to come around. He even his other strong-arm tactics through the media appeared at his post-election “Thank You and by his senior staffers are not really going Tour” stop in Mobile. to get things done. While that might have been Byrne’s loyalty to the House leadership effective rounding up votes in Ohio, Michigan, earned him a spot on the House Rules ComWisconsin and Pennsylvania, it does not seem mittee, one of the more powerful committees, to sway stubborn members of the U.S. House often seen as an arm of the House leadership. of Representatives. Signs of this loyalty were also on display So as far as last week’s failure goes, it was last week when he was one of the most voa lesson for a lot of people. cal champions of the AHCA and was solidly Closer to home, this failed process also behind Speaker Ryan. revealed Alabama’s congressional delegation It remains to be seen if Byrne’s loyalty to is not united. Ryan will pay off for Alabama’s first congresObviously, Rep. Terri Sewell, our state’s sional district and/or Byrne’s political future. lone Democrat, was opposed to this bill, as Byrne’s leanings seem to validate the all Democrats indicated they were. But the results of prior Republican primaries. Twice Republican members of Alabama’s delegation GOP voters chose Byrne over Orange Beach were mixed. businessman Dean Young, who ran on being a Rep. Robert Aderholt, Martha Roby, Mike straight-up ideologue. Rogers and Bradley Byrne all publicly voiced It is probably safe to say if Young had beat their support for the effort. And after House Byrne, he would have objected to the AHCA, Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor and probably a lot of other House Republicans on Friday, they all expressed disappointment. have done under the leadership of this speaker. That frustration may either be due to their Going forward, there will be other interloyalties to House GOP leadership, or it could party skirmishes as Congress is set to take up be because it was a policy Trump ran on and border security and tax reform. The health care remains a promise unfulfilled. fight can be a bellwether in determining where The two who indicated they would be “no” each member lines up on those issues — the votes were Reps. Gary Palmer and Mo Brooks. compromise Ryan-Trump position, a strict Those two members fell in line with the House ideological one or an obstructionist position.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL

Dumbwaiter opening in Fairhope BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

O

wner Wes Lambert recently announced the locally celebrated Dumbwaiter restaurant chain is opening its first Baldwin County location, and third overall, this fall in downtown Fairhope. The new upscale eatery will be located at 108 Section St., housed inside a completely renovated 2,800-square-foot space. The site will seat 75 patrons indoors, plus a private room that can entertain up to 10 and an outdoor patio area that can seat up to 12. The new restaurant will fill 20 new positions locally and relocate more than 10 employees from its Spring Hill location. David Byars in Spring Hill will oversee the kitchen staff in Fairhope as executive chef. Meagan Cox will be general manager. All training prior to opening will take place at the Spring Hill location. The Fairhope restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. Brunch will be available on Sunday. According to Spanish Fort-based Realtor Sean Gibbs with BHGRE, who handled the transaction, the property formerly operated as a Circle K and most recently as an antique shop called Antiques and Uniques. “The developer is Mac Porter of Porter Properties. Mac has a special vision for this project and has paid particular interest in who the tenants will be and how they will contribute to downtown Fairhope,” Gibbs said. “The project is designed to have patrons visit all day, not just in the evening time. The Dumbwaiter concept is rooted in the history of the area and will bring something unique to the eastern shore.”

Commercial real estate moves

A 170-room former Days Inn built in 1970 was bought by a local developer for $1.75 million. The property, which includes six-story and two-story block stucco buildings, sits on 2.89 acres and has an exterior in-ground pool located in the courtyard.

The investor plans to convert the site into a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel. The existing structure was in the midst of a renovation by the former owner when foreclosed on by the new owner. It is currently gutted and in shell condition, according to Vallas Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is located off Interstate 65 and near Airport Boulevard. Hamilton & Co. recently represented a Papa John’s franchisee in leasing a new location in the Historic Malbis area of Daphne. The newly constructed Shoppes at Malbis at 29640 Highway 181 will house the 2,125-square-foot restaurant. Dane Haygood with H Properties worked for the owner. Papa John’s currently has 12 locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. According to Vallas Realty, DR Horton Inc. closed on 12 additional lots in Amelia Lake subdivision on Snow Road in West Mobile. DR Horton has built more than 30 new homes in the lakefront development. Bay Barbeque has leased a 1,500-square-foot space at 59 N. Florida St., situated directly across from Butch Cassidy’s, per Cameron Weavil, vice president of The Weavil Co.. The eatery will open as a takeout barbecue establishment sometime this June. Hamilton & Co. represented ESD Truck Driving School with the lease of a new location in Theodore. This will be the company’s third location in Alabama, with a fourth site expected to open later this year. Bobby Moore with Roberts Brothers worked for the owner.

Grand Hotel hosting job fair

The Grand Hotel Marriott Resort, Golf Club & Spa located in Point Clear recently announced it will hold a job fair Monday, April 4, from 3-7 p.m. with the stated goal of hiring 100 new employees as the resort heads into its busiest season. The hotel has a variety of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available with flexible scheduling options. The

16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

available positions include room attendants (housekeepers), drivers, bellhops, recreation attendants, pool servers, banquet servers, dishwashers, cooks, golf range attendants and others. A few management positions are available. The job fair will in the Grand Ballroom at One Grand Blvd. in Point Clear, 36564. Per a news release, applicants should park in the event parking lot across the street from the resort on Scenic Highway 98. Prospective employees must complete an online application at www.tinyurl. com/careers prior to attending the job fair. A full listing of job openings is on the site. Those interested should also bring two forms of identification to expedite the hiring process. All applicants are subject to pre-employment drug screening and background investigation and should be age 16 and older. Some jobs require applicants to be at least 21 years old. For more information, contact human resources at the Grand Hotel, at 251-9906378 or email humanresources@marriottgrandhotel.com.

Local nonprofit promotes state legislation for homeowners

Per a news release, homeowners in Mobile and Baldwin counties are now eligible to apply for a no-match grant of up to $10,000 to re-roof and/or retrofit primary residences to a higher standard. The Strengthen Alabama Homes grant program was created by the Alabama Department of Insurance to help homeowners improve qualified properties using specific building methods that have the potential of mitigating property damage caused by the effects of hurricanes. This in turn may allow impacted communities to recover quicker after catastrophic weather events. In 2011, the Alabama Legislature created the Strengthen Alabama Homes Act, reportedly the first legislation of its kind nationwide. Funding for the grant program came from the insurance industry in Alabama, not from the state’s general budget, and is also not tied to a federally funded program. By strengthening a home against wind damage under the set guidelines, owners are able to qualify for insurance premium discounts ranging from 35 percent to 50 percent under the new law, according to language in the guidelines. For more information on the program, visit Smart Home America’s website, www.dontgoof.org, or apply for the grant at www.strengthenalabamahomes.com.

Hardy promoted at Swift Industrial Power

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Swift Industrial Power has announced the promotion of Mike Hardy to branch manager of its Mobile location. Hardy, who previously served as a customer service representative for the company’s local branch, which coers southern Alabama to the Florida panhandle, will now take over all management responsibilities in the area. Swift Industrial Power is located at 1125 Corporate Drive N. The company also has offices in Knoxville, Nashville, Birmingham and Dolomite, Alabama; and in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville and Lakeland, Florida.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

FIREHOUSE SUBS ($)

HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730

FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON

COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338

AL’S HOTDOGS ($)

CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243

ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444

BAKE MY DAY ($)

OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261

BOB’S DINER ($)

GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497

BUCK’S DINER ($)

CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521

CAFE 219 ($)

SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234

CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$)

CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321

CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710

CARPE DIEM ($)

DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448

CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$)

SANDWICHES, SOUTHERN CUISINE & CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0200

CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($)

QUICHES & SANDWICHES 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889

CHICK-FIL-A ($)

107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($)

CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092

CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599

CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999

CREAM AND SUGAR ($)

COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003

DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($)

HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231

D’ MICHAEL’S ($)

PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979

D NU SPOT ($)

22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522

DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115

DEW DROP INN ($)

CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872

DUNKIN DONUTS ($)

DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd. • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228

E WING HOUSE ($)

195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829

EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299

FATHOMS LOUNGE

BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768

FOOSACKLY’S ($)

FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000

FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997

GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($)

PANINI PETE’S ($)

ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031

PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585

PDQ ($)

CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959

POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($)

BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261

PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($)

FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477

R BISTRO ($-$$)

HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815

334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399

GUMBO SHACK ($-$$)

SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777

SEAFOOD & SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave •Fairhope • 928-4100

HOOTERS ($)

3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910

JAMAICAN VIBE ($)

MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973

JERSEY MIKE’S ($)

AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820

JIMMY JOHN’S ($)

SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360

JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($)

PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

JONELLI’S ($)

1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556

JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$)

HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557

LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 3242 Dauphin St. • 471-2590

LODA BIER GARTEN ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871

MAMA’S ($)

SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262

REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) ROLY POLY ($)

WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480

ROSHELL’S CAFE ($)

2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614

ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$)

SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D • Daphne • 626-2440

ROYAL KNIGHT ($)

LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220

ROYAL STREET CAFE ($)

DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($)

2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328

WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223

WEDGIE’S ($)

GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE 5955 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6134

WILD WING STATION ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526

YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$)

COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000

SIMPLY SWEET ($)

CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003

STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($)

SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793

SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379

SUNSET POINTE ($-$$)

AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766

A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001

COTTON STATE BBQ ($)

DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957

DREAMLAND BBQ ($)

RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516

SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427

SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($)

DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$)

MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($)

HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015

MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556

MONTEGO’S ($-$$)

FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576

MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($)

107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building

MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855

NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($)

OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544

O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($)

FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($)

OLD SHELL GROWLERS ($)

562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429

GROWLER STATION AND BITES

18 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

THE PIGEON HOLE ($)

SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120

THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200

THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$)

33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635

TIME TO EAT CAFE ($)

9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 458-9573

FIVE ($$)

GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105

KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$)

TIN ROOF ($-$$)

THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($)

GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454

UNCLE JIMMY’S

WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555

FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022

RED OR WHITE

323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494

ROYAL STREET TAVERN

LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

SOUTHERN NAPA

BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800

THE VINEYARD

7 SPICE ($-$$)

HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177

ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) ISTANBUL GRILL ($)

JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$)

MEDITERRANEAN FOOD AND HOOKAH 326 Azalea Rd • 229-4206

HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000

AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890

POUR BABY

CORNER 251 ($-$$)

DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119

TP CROCKMIERS ($)

FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497

CHUCK’S FISH ($$)

CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890

SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995

FOOD PAK

MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155

DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$)

LAUNCH ($-$$)

MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700

NOBLE SOUTH ($$)

LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824

NOJA ($$-$$$)

INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377

OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006

HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033

HIBACHI 1 ($-$$)

2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062

ICHIBAN SUSHI ($)

LIQUID ($$)

BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$)

HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200

GOLDEN BOWL ($)

WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851

AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901

DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$)

THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888

KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$)

DOMKE MARKET

4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464

THE HARBERDASHER ($)

FUJI SAN ($)

A LITTLE VINO

A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051

MCSHARRY’S ($-$$)

LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171

JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266

FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS

FAST BBQ W/ DRIVE-THRU 3249 Dauphin St. • 652-3508

3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530

17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838

TILMO’S BBQ ($)

HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157

113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989

THE WASH HOUSE ($$)

UPSCALE WINE BAR 9 Du Rhu Dr. S 201 • 287-7135

6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100

SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113

3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401

OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901

MICHELI’S CAFE ($)

CUISINE OF INDIA ($$)

MODERN GASTROPUB INSPIRED BY JAPANESE KITCHEN 455 Dauphin St • 433-0376

BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$)

THE GALLEY ($)

3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232

DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853

SAISHO ($-$$)

CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493

BRICK PIT ($)

CHARM ($-$$)

CHINA DOLL ($)

THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$)

BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 839-9927

BENJAS ($)

INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400

HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739

SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051

MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($)

THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470

BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($)

THE BLIND MULE ($)

GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611

SAGE RESTAURANT ($$)

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516

CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219

MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($)

SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($)

THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100

TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$)

SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($)

COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$)

‘CUE

MEAT BOSS ($)

SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($)

312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077

GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226)

VON’S BISTRO ($-$$)

HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011

BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379

ROYAL SCAM ($$)

AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862

GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133

MARS HILL CAFE ($)

SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285

1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767

KAN ZAMAN ($-$$)

MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($)

GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • DAPHNE • 621-2271

MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191

OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820

TAZIKI’S ($-$$)

MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98• 273-3337

FAR EASTERN FARE ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007

BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383

BANGKOK THAI ($-$$)

DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995

BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH.

QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454

AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109

RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083

ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$)

273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367

SAISHO ($$)

6455 Dauphin St. • 433-0376

STIX ($$)

610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088

TASTE OF THAI ($$)

9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414

TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622

WASABI SUSHI ($$)

JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078

FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$)

FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070

THE BLUEGILL ($-$$)

A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998

BONEFISH GRILL ($$)

ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196

BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991

CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168

ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$)

FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947

FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710

FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266

HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($)

30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350

LUCY B. GOODE ($$)

GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858

LULU’S ($$)

LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858

MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897

RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045

R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$)

LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366

RIVER SHACK ($-$$)

SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318.

THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-5700

THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000

THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$)

HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464

HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832

ISLAND WING CO ($)

EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464

751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964

MANCIS ($)

TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$)

MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($)

SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE THE DISH

Dumpling, let me count the ways BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET

I

t started like this: “Your son has influenza, type B.” The words we all hate to hear fell on my ears like an anvil from the sky. It was the second round of flu season, or was it the first round for 2017? However you see it, Lucas was to be quarantined for five days, no interaction with friends, family, schoolmates, the immunityimpaired or the elderly. We began planning the ballet of who should stay home with him: first his mom, then his grandmother, then my house, followed by the weekend. My time came Thursday and I took off work to practice my nursing skills. I could tell just a couple days into this that he was lucky this was a mild illness. I was lucky I was catching him on the very end of it. By the time he was in my care the fever was marginal and my duties mostly involved making sure he didn’t overdo it. We planned our low-impact day and decided an early visit to the grocery when no one was there would be okay. I snatched up everything for a stellar chicken noodle soup that can almost raise the dead, full of trinity, carrots, garlic and a touch of spinach. As we were picking out his choice of noodles, the light bulb flashed above Lucas’ slightly stuffy head. “Dad, what if instead of noodles we have dumplings?” Now he’s starting to think like a budding chef. Dumplings in a chicken stew would be outrageously good. We finalized our grocery shopping and went home to unpack. It was then we realized we’d forgotten the dumplings. No problem, we’d grab some on our way home from lunch. Since he was showing no signs of fever, I took the young man out for some egg drop soup and fried rice. This is a new favorite of his that I knew would lift his spirits. After that I ran into the nearest grocery store, only to find zero frozen dumplings. In no mood to roll my own, my mind raced and I found myself grabbing a package of piecrusts. My little gourmand assured me he’d seen someone do this before. Who? He doesn’t remember. At home I made the stew I knew would put some pep in his step and read a hundred recipes about pie crusts for dumplings. They weren’t getting high marks, I can assure you. Some of them even called for adding other rolled-out dumplings. At this point I had to move forward with what I had out of curiosity.

WORD OF MOUTH

Sidewalk crawfish are back! BY ANDY MACDONALD

Who would have thought this would have turned into such a giant issue? If you take away crawfish (especially free ones) from Mobilians, you’re sure to have a fight on your hands. This fight has involved downtown bars, the Mobile County Health Department, the Mayor’s office, City Council and State Representative Margie Wilcox. The short version is everyone seems to want sidewalk crawfish, but the ability to comply with all the rules of the MCHD and the fire department is a little more daunting than one would imagine. For now, however, we have sidewalk crawfish. From one end of Dauphin to the other, crawfish are here for spring at some — but not all — of your old haunts. Master boiler Roy Clark of the Haberdasher is cranking out more than 100 pounds of crawfish every Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. “We wholeheartedly hope that the city, county, state, whatever can come up with a reasonable solution to the ‘problem’ of bars doing crawfish,” Clark says. “We’re

20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

The result was that it turned out delicious, thanks to the stew, but the raw crust I’d carefully sliced to perfect-sized dumplings and tenderly dropped into the boiling pot basically disintegrated. It thickened up the soup a bit, but they just didn’t stay together. You live and learn. So this begs the question of what to do when you don’t have the energy to make “made from scratch” dumplings? I hate the mess. I don’t have a rolling pin because I hate baking. I hate flouring the counter and leaving my kitchen looking like Scarface. So my favorite dumplings for the past 15 years or more have been the frozen strips straight from the

AT HOME I MADE THE STEW I KNEW WOULD PUT SOME PEP IN HIS STEP AND READ A HUNDRED RECIPES ABOUT PIE CRUSTS FOR DUMPLINGS. THEY WEREN’T GETTING HIGH MARKS, I CAN ASSURE YOU. SOME OF THEM EVEN CALLED FOR ADDING OTHER ROLLED-OUT DUMPLINGS. AT THIS POINT I HAD TO MOVE FORWARD WITH WHAT I HAD OUT OF CURIOSITY.” low-boy cooler in the center of the supermarket. It’s obvious what I did to the crusts was not the proper route. I sure wished I could have spoken to both of my grandmothers at this point because the internet had failed me. Aha! I couldn’t speak to MY grandmother, but I could call Lucas’ grandmother! Post-pie crust debacle I had Khaki (my mom) on the

happy that we can and are allowed to boil, but we 100 percent hope and wish that soon anyone that wants to do them can. It’s part of the Gulf Coast and, more specifically, downtown Mobile culture. It’s hard to explain to outsiders, but it’s ingrained into our DNA down here and it’s not the same without it.” The Garage and O’Daly’s are just a couple of the other bars intent on carrying on the tradition. To stay up to date on where to pinch tails and suck heads, check out the Facebook page “I Love Free Crawfish!” Viva la mudbug!

St. Mary’s readies for season’s biggest boil

In other crawfish news, the St. Mary’s KOC Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza is set to pop this Saturday, April 1, with thousands of pounds of crawfish, gumbo, Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream and live music. The Brown Paper Tickets link we printed last week was incorrect. The proper link to purchase tickets for this event is www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2880795. We apologize for the error and will see you there at 4 p.m.

line. Imagine a Southern drawl that can put three syllables into my first name. “Ayundee, I’ve never used pie shells for dumplings, but do you remember Vicky? I always loved hers. When my daddy died there was a big ol’ pot on my stove when I got home. The way she made hers was with flour tortillyuz.” I love it. Sorry, ma, I’m not making fun of you. It’s charming. Wow, tortillas as dumplings. Think about that. What could be easier? Grab a pizza cutter or a pair of scissors and let the kids get into it. You could even cut them into funny shapes like circles and triangles. That’s a project in our future, maybe after Graham finishes his culinary course. I’ve tried drop dumplings before. This is a doughy version that can be done with Bisquick or any biscuit batter. Yeah, you’re mixing up a batch of dough, but at least you don’t have to roll it out. Heaping spoonfuls dropped into the boil are a lazy man’s (I’m speaking of myself) way of feeling like he’s done something like the chefs, our forefathers. I’m pretending like I could be a guest on “Pioneer Woman,” but really I’m cooking from a box. Another super lazy method of making dumplings without the mess is canned biscuit dough. Yes, pop open a tube of Pillsbury Grands and cut them into small pieces. This surely is the method of all that will make the snobby food TV junkie feel like he’s cheating, but it beats having a countertop that looks like the back room of Studio 54. If you haven’t figured it out by now, I will do just about anything to avoid flour in the cracks and crevices of my workspace. I’m not a neat freak by any stretch but the thought of cleaning it up raises my blood pressure. I’m certain most of you can contain the mess, but I am far too clumsy. Let’s just say when I change my oil I use the entire driveway. But what is a little mess of salt and flour for a sick 11-year-old? Let’s remember it was his idea to use the piecrusts. I was glad he was part of the process. And though they didn’t turn out the way we’d hoped, we had that time together. I’d gladly roll out a thousand dumplings should he ask, and believe me, next time he may. It started with, “Your son has influenza, type B.” It ended with me waving goodbye knowing he was returning to school, and it didn’t matter which dumplings we used.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse opens soon

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will open soon in the former Cheddar’s location at 3748 Airport Blvd., next to Jason’s Deli and 7 Spice Mediterranean. We should expect an eclectic menu if it’s anything like BJ’s many other locations. Pizza, Ahi Poke, avocado egg rolls and sliders sound very shareable. Entrees such as Roasted Salmon Peruvian Quinoa Bowl, various pita tacos, jambalaya and many nods to Asian cuisine provide but a glimpse at BJ’s giant menu.

Gumbo Chili Showdown April 8

USA’s College of Medicine and the Medical Alumni Association are presenting another Gumbo Chili Showdown Saturday, April 8, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Presale tickets cost $8 in advance, $10 at the gate. If you’d like to enter a team, email gumbochili@gmail.com or call 985-788-1250. For more information, visit www. gumbochili.com. Collected funds benefit the Regan Robinson Young Scholarship.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR

Goin’ Cali style BY TOM WARD/COLUMNIST

Photo | Facebook

Stone Brewing Co.’s taproom is located just outside the Padres’ Petco Park in the heart of San Diego.

N

orthern California has long been a hotbed for craft beers. Tom Acitelli, in “The Audacity of Hops: The History of America’s Craft Beer Revolution,” states in 1965 there was only one craft brewery in the United States, San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co., as in the wake of the Depression and World War II all of the nation’s small breweries had been taken over or run out of business by mega-breweries. Its Anchor Steam, a unique beer with dark caramel coloring and tastes, not very hoppy, is excellent. First brewed in 1896, it claims to be America’s oldest craft beer. Anchor Steam has been a favorite of mine since I first had one in San Francisco years ago, but until recently I couldn’t find it in our area. In just the past few months, however, it has turned up sporadically at a couple of local grocery stores — usually in the single-bottle section. While Anchor Steam is difficult to find, Chico’s Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has become California’s best known craft beer and one of the most popular nationwide. In fact, it now has a second brewery near Asheville, North Carolina. While its Pale Ale is ubiquitous, Sierra Nevada produces a wide variety of beers, both year-round and seasonal varieties. It currently puts out a “4-Way

22 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

IPA” collection, with its Torpedo, Black, German and Peach IPAs. In a recent tasting all were good (although the Black IPA tasted more like a porter), but (surprisingly) the Peach IPA was the best — light, but not fruity. Another NorCal beer widely available in our area is Lagunitas Brewing Co. from Petaluma. Like Sierra Nevada, it produces a host of different styles, and has opened a second brewery, in Chicago. Its IPA is its best-known beer and readily found both on tap and in bottles. It’s very smooth, a little lighter and less hoppy than many IPAs, and very good. I’ve found a number of other Lagunitas in bottles, the best of which is its wheat Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale, which is subtle and citrusy but with some good hop flavors, almost like a light IPA. Highly recommended. While Northern California has a long — and well-deserved — reputation as a craft beer mecca, Southern California has also developed its own craft beer scene. One of the best known SoCal brewers is Escondito’s Stone Brewing, known for its wide variety of IPAs, especially its flagship Stone IPA, which is everything an IPA should be — hoppy, strong, but not overpowering. If you have never had one, give it a try as you can easily find it in our area, both in bottles and on tap. Stone also brews the fantastic

(and wonderfully named) Arrogant Bastard Ale, under its Bastard Brewing line. My sister lives in Los Angeles (the other L.A.), and on my last visit we checked out a number of the local breweries and brewpubs. The best by far was Golden Road Brewing, located in an industrial section of the city between railroad tracks and the Los Angeles River, where I had a great lunch with my beautiful niece and a flight of excellent beers. Unfortunately, though, Golden Road is currently only available on the West Coast. Keep your eyes peeled for it to come our way.

Firkin Fest

For those of us in this L.A., there is a great beer event on Saturday, April 1, at Moe’s Original BBQ on Dauphin Street —the 4th annual Firkin Festival, sponsored by Moe’s and Budweiser Busch Distributing. A firkin is a tiny keg that holds about 10 gallons of beer. At the festival, 11 local breweries will tap their special beers to compete and see whose is best. Tickets cost $22 in advance and $25 at the door — which includes a souvenir glass, crawfish, beer samplings and a koozie — with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 2 p.m., with the tapping ceremony at 2:30 p.m. I’ll look for you there!

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

CELEBRATE MOBILE’S EXCITING NEW CULINARY TRADITION, AS LAGNIAPPE PRESENTS MOBILE BAY RESTAURANT WEEK. This delicious event will take place March 30-April 5 at participating restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Each restaurant will offer a price fixed menu in one of four categories: • $35 per person/$70 per couple (for finer dining restaurants) • $12.50 per person/$25 per couple (for casual spots) • Special pricing (Restaurants will specify their special menu or featured item and its price.) • The $5 burger or sandwich (for restaurants who want to showcase their famous burger or a special sandwich for the week) Menus will also be available on www.lagniappemobile.com. How does it work? It’s easy. There are no special tickets required. Just visit lagniappemobile.com to find out all of the participating restaurants or pick up the March 30 issue for the complete guide. Some restaurants may

require reservations or only offer the special at lunch or dinner only, so make sure to check their individual requirements. Mobile’s Funkiest Foodies Grand Prize Giveaway All Mobile Bay Restaurant Week participants will have cards to give out to visiting diners. Diners who visit at least FIVE participating restaurants during this week and have their cards stamped by each one will be entered to win one of two GRAND PRIZES: One Pair of VIP Tickets to the SouthSounds Music Festival, April 7-9 in downtown Mobile AND One Pair of GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS to the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, May 1921. Once you get your fifth stamp, you may place your card in the designated box at the restaurant. We will announce the winners on April 7. One pair per winner chosen at random. First person drawn will choose which pair they want. Second person will receive the passes to the other festival.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS 12.50 PER PERSON/ $25 PER COUPLE BUCK’S DINER

58 N. Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532 Hours: Breakfast: Monday- Saturday 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lunch: Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner Tuesday – Friday 5 p.m. 9 p.m. Sunday Brunch 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Cuisine: Sophisticated Southern Fare Web: facebook.com/pages/Bucks-Diner

Restaurant Week Special Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required Two entrees and two non alcoholic beverages for $25.

FIVE BAR

609 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Dinner: Tuesday – Sunday, 5 p.m., Lunch: Friday and Saturday 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Sunday Jazz Brunch: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cuisine: American Web: five-bar.com 24 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Restaurant Week Special Dinner Only Reservations: Not required Paneed Chicken with a shallot caper cream served over mashed potatoes, with our house salad.

ISLAND WING COMPANY 2617 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36606 AND 3947 Hwy. 59 Suite 100 (Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center) Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Hours: Open daily 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Cuisine: Wings, baked or grilled, American fare. Web: www.islandwing.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Only required for parties of 8 or more Two regular menu entrees (some exclusions apply).

OLD 27 GRILL

19992 Hwy. 181 Old County Rd. 27 Fairhope, AL 36532 Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cuisine: Burgers and hot dogs with other local fare Web: old27grill.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required Any two of our burgers with fresh chips along with two soft beverages for $25 before tax and gratuity.

RIVER SHACK RESTAURANT AND OYSTER BAR

6120 Marina Drive S. Mobile, AL 36605 Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m – 9 p.m. Cuisine: Seafood, burgers, po boys, chicken Web: facebook.com/The-River-Shack-Restaurant-and-Oyster-Bar

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required Any entrée, with drink included.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

$35 PER PERSON/$70 PER COUPLE KITCHEN ON GEORGE

351A George St. Mobile, AL 36604 Hours: Monday –Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cuisine: One of Mobile’s most beloved restaurants. Executive Chef Bryan Cates’ commitment to using fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and regional ingredients results in menus that delight foodies from around the globe. Located in the charming historic Oakleigh Garden Historic District, Kitchen on George is the proud winner of more than 10 Nappie Awards. Web: kitchenongeorge.com

Restaurant Week Special Dinner Only (Monday-Saturday) Reservations: Preferred First Course: Oyster Lettuce Wraps – Cornmeal crust, Napa Slaw, Basil Aioli. Second Course: Chicken Pasta Joyce Farms Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Tomatoes, Basil, Pecorino Cheese, Cajun Cream Sauce, Tonnarelli Pasta. Third Course: White Chocolate Bread Pudding, Sun Dried Cherries, Rum Butter Sauce.

SAISHO

455 Dauphin St Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30 - 9:30 Cuisine: Modern American Gastropub inspired by Japan Web: saishomobile.com

Restaurant Week Special Dinner Only Reservations: Not required Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.

LAUNCH

251 Government St. (Inside the Admiral Hotel) Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Cuisine: Upscale, urban Web: theadmiralhotel.com/dining

26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Restaurant Week Special Dinner Only Reservations: Preferred First Course (choice of two): Crispy Gulf crawfish tails, House-made Remoulade Seafood Gumbo, Chef’s Award Winning Gumbo Mixed Green Salad Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots and bell peppers topped with vinaigrette dressing. Classic Caesar Salad-Crisp romaine, house made croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese with classic Caesar dressing. Second Course (choice of one): Steak Lafayette-Grilled Flat Iron Steak Topped with Crawfish Sauce Grilled Grouper Pontchartrain-Grilled Fish Topped with our Creamy Crab Sauce Gulf Seafood Platter-Golden Fried Fish, Shrimp and Oysters. Third Course (choice of one): Fresh New York Cheese Cake with Raspberry Sauce. Homemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce.

THE NOBLE SOUTH

203 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Lunch: Monday-Friday 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner: Monday-Saturday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cuisine: Farm to table dining. Putting a modern twist on Southern classics. Web: thenoblesouthrestaurant.com

Restaurant Week Special Dinner Only Reservations: Preferred First Course: Deviled Eggs-roe, bacon, arugula Second Course: Shrimp & Grits-Claude’s grits, hominy, roasted tomato broth Third Course: Buttermilk Pie

SPECIAL PRICING ANG BAHAY KUBO

4513 Old Shell Raod, Unit D Mobile, AL 36608 Hours: Tuesday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cuisine: Filipino American Cuisine. The Filipino dish is influenced by Spaniards and Americans back in the 1900 Era. Web: angbahaykubo.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not Required $15.50 per person at lunch/ $31 per couple $ 22.50 per person at dinner/ $45 per couple Each couple can choose between one regular or vegetable lumpia for an appetizer. Each person picks one entrée from regular menu. Then finish meal with one of three wonderful desserts. A soft drink or tea is included for each person.

BLUEGILL

3775 Battleship Parkway Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Cuisine: Traditional seafood, American, Sandwiches, Flaming Oysters, Gumbo Web: bluegillrestaurant.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch Only, Tuesday through Sunday Reservations: Not required Daily Lunch Specials. For a complete listing go online to www.bluegillrestaurant.com

BOB’S DOWNTOWN DINER

263 Saint Francis St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily Cuisine: Seriously good food, breakfast for champions starts at 7am daily. Homemade, Cooked to order, just how grandmother made it. Blue plate Meat, two vegetables, bread , and dessert. Plenty to choose from! Seafood, Burgers, and the best damn gumbo in Mobile! Happy Hours are all day everyday! Come eat where the locals eat in Downtown Mobile! Web: facebook.com/corneroffatandhappy/

Restaurant Week Special Breakfast and Lunch Reservations: Not required Ask your server for our delicious specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week

BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE

720 Schillinger Rd. S. Ste 2A Mobile, AL 36695 AND 901 Montlimar Dr. Mobile, AL 36609 Hours: Monday- Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: closed Cuisine: Grilled steaks, chicken and seafood Web: briquettessteakhouse.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required Daily Specials for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week

FELIX’S FISH CAMP

1530 Battleship Parkway Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Cuisine: Seafood, steaks, pasta, salad, desserts prepared in the traditional Old Mobile way. Web: felixsfishcamp.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Preferred Spring Chef Features at Felix’s Fish Camp feature fresh, light flavors for spring with fish, oyster, salad sandwich choices available.

HEROES SPORTS BAR AND GRILLE

273 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., 7 days a week AND 36 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile, AL 36608 Cuisine: Burgers, sandwiches, wings; Great bar food Web: heroessportsbar.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required Spinach and Crawfish Dip – Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8.99 Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese and stuff that “ain’t none of your damn bidness!” Served with hot pita bread. Best Appetizer at the Taste of Mobile.

MIRKO

Legacy Village at Spring Hill 9 Du Rhu Dr. Mobile, AL 36608 Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:30am – 9:30pm & Friday – Saturday, 11:30am – 10:30pm Cuisine: Made-from-scratch pastas & other Italian dishes. Web:mirkopasta.com

Restaurant Week Menu Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Preferred Two Pasta dishes with chicken, sausage, shrimp, 2 house wines (your choice) $40.00 M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

SPECIAL PRICING (CONTINUED) NOJA

6 N. Jackson St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Tue-Sat 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cuisine: Mediterrasian Web: nojamobile.com

Restaurant Week Special $55 per person/$70 per couple Dinner Only Reservations Preferred Seasonal 3 course prix fixe menu.

PANINI PETE’S

42 1/2 South Section St. Fairhope, AL 36532 AND 102 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Breakfast: Monday – Friday 8 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Weekend Brunch: Saturday & Sunday 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Cuisine: Perfectly pressed sandwiches, burgers, dogs, beignets Web: paninipetes.com

Restaurant Week Special Breakfast and Lunch Reservations: Not required. Ask server for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Specials

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3337 Airport Blvd. Mobile, AL 36608 Cuisine: Authentic Mexican cuisine Web: facebook.com/10taqueriamexico/

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required. Ask server for Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Specials

THE ROYAL SCAM

72 S. Royal St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Cuisine: THE choice for Certified Angus Beef, seafood, sandwiches and fresh-cut salads. Web: royalscammobile.com

28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations Preferred Tuna Martini – Special Mobile Bay Restaurant Week Feature Price – $8 Tuna tartare in sesame soy Sriracha dressing with wasabi crème fraiche. Winner Best Appetizer at Taste of Mobile.

$5 BURGER OR SANDWICH CREAM AND SUGAR

351B George St. Mobile, AL 36604 Hours: Tuesday- Sunday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cuisine: Creative Breakfast & Lunch sandwiches Web: creamandsugarmobile.com

Restaurant Week Special Breakfast and Lunch Reservations: Not required $5 Spinach & Artichoke grilled cheese

DIP SEAFOOD/ CRAVIN’ CAJUN

1870 Dauphin Island Parkway Mobile, AL 36605 Hours: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cuisine: Cajun seafood Web: dipseafoodmudbugs.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required $5 Shrimp Po’ Boy

FATHOMS LOUNGE

Riverview Plaza Hotel 64 S. Water St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Open daily 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Cuisine: Contemporary cocktail lounge with fresh, regional flair and live entertainment 7 days a week. Web: facebook.com/FathomsLounge/

Restaurant Week Special Dinner only Reservations: Not required $5 JD Burger 8 oz Turkey Burger on Texas Toast with a

Sweet Chili Glaze, Cucumber Slaw, Feta & House-Cut French Fries

MEAT BOSS

5401 Cottage Hill Road Mobile, AL 36609 Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Thursday and Friday 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m./ Sunday and Monday Closed Cuisine: Smoked BBQ and Meats. Meats smoked long and slow over an all-wood fire. Dine in or Carry Out. Web: meatboss.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch only Reservations: Not required $5 BBQ Sandwich Your choice of meat! Pulled butt, pulled beef brisket or pulled chicken topped with an Original Boss Sauce (Sweet, Sweet & Spicy, Carolina, Spicy Carolina, or White BBQ). Plus plenty of homemade sides and more additions available on our regular menu.

ROOSTERS

211 Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36602 Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Cuisine: Latin American Food Web: roostersdowntown.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required $5 Chicken Torta Ciabatta Bread with Black Bean Spread, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco and Roasted Chicken.

TIME TO EAT CAFE

7351 Theodore Dawes Road Theodore, AL 36582 Hours: Monday-Saturday: 7a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. AND 13665 Wintzell Ave. Bayou La Batre, AL 36509 Cuisine: Country/Southern Family-Style Web: timetoeatmobile.com

Restaurant Week Special Lunch and Dinner Reservations: Not required 5 O’clock Burger- Seasoned and Grilled to your specifications. Includes choice of side.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

ART ARTIFICE

Mobile-bound photog creates national neighborhood BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

W

ho is your neighbor? The obvious answer points across the hall, over the back fence or “down the road a piece.” Maybe they’re farther. Maybe those most distant are closer than assumed. Photographer John Mireles used immediate definitions when he snapped faces from his San Diego neighborhood, then mounted large prints of the work on the fence around his home. The sudden attention from those nearby stirred a communal spirit. “I went on to New York and shot some more and was in Ohio and Detroit and started just playing around with the idea, and then decided to take this all across the country,” Mireles said. Even in that first project, his eye, sensitivity and skill are obvious. Each exquisite portrait is more than just another name or address. Their stories are as inherent as their mysteries. With 28 states behind him since May 2015, Mireles’ goal to hit all 50 is more than halfway realized. It’s that quest that brings him through the Deep South in the coming weeks. Well, that and the weather. “I specifically am going through the South in April because going through there in summer does not strike me as fun,” Mireles cracked. Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Arkansas are all on the leg. He is due to hit Mobile around April 4 and can’t say

for certain what his specific agenda will be. “It’s constantly a moving target. My goal is to get a cross section of Americans and America in my photos. I’m not looking for any one particular group or type of person,” Mireles said. Like a painter, he’s constantly toying with his palette, filling in spots or stepping back in contemplation. Location is one tool. “Sometimes I set up on a busy street or at a gas station. Gas stations are great because whether you’re rich or poor, you’ve got to stop for gas. That’s often a really opportunity,” Mireles said. He’s set up his makeshift studio outside sawmills to capture those leaving work. In Gloucester, Massachusetts, he sought fishermen dropping off lobsters. “I’ll probably be in Mobile for a couple days. Usually I try and set up shop and maybe go from point to point and a couple of places and just see how it goes,” Mireles said. His subjects are given a card with a website where they can check out the work or download personal copies. Examples and a documentary can be found at jraymondm.com. “I think I’ve pressed the shutter about 8,000 individual times for this trip and will have photographed several thousand people by the time this project is done. I’ll have a library of maybe 20,000 images or so,” Mireles said. It’s a project made easier by digital technology, for sure. The cost of developing a body of work like that would be prohibitive, especially considering his latest investment.

MSO serves genius writ large

30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

PHOTOGRAPHER JOHN MIRELES USED IMMEDIATE DEFINITIONS WHEN HE SNAPPED FACES FROM HIS SAN DIEGO NEIGHBORHOOD, THEN MOUNTED LARGE PRINTS OF THE WORK ON THE FENCE AROUND HIS HOME. THE SUDDEN ATTENTION FROM THOSE NEARBY STIRRED A COMMUNAL SPIRIT.” Eventually he hopes to tour the exhibit, to give those who participated a better look. His aim is to exceed the small segment of the population who actually enter museums and galleries. Mireles wants something broader. Moving house to house, street to street, then we’re all neighbors, poised to touch each other like a continent of upright dominoes. In his blog, Mireles wrote: “Along my journey, I’ve been reminded over and over just how good and polite and friendly Americans are … As much as I love photographing the people of America, the sum of all these connections is more powerful still. To photograph America is to understand that we’re indeed one people with common values and a spirit of caring for each other.”

it,” MSO Musical Director Scott Speck said in a statement. The concert begins with Handel’s “Coronation Anthems.” Tickets cost $15 to $75 and can be purchased online at mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office, 257 Dauphin St.

Room of the Burke Memorial Library at Spring Hill College. For more information, call 251-380-3871.

Horszowski Trio close Chamber Music season

Not long after its last Mobile appearance, the Horszowski Trio returns to close out Mobile Chamber Music’s latest season on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. Violinist Jesse Mills, pianist Rieko Civil War author speaks at SHC A pair of Civil War chaplains might have shared interment in Aizawa and cellist Raman Ramakrishnan will fill the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center with sounds akin to those that drew Mobile but their postwar lives were different in other ways. Fr. rave reviews in 2015. Darius Hubert knew the Confederate States of America’s most The program boasts not only Brahms’ Trio No. 2 in C major iconic generals personally and later came to terms with the and Mendelssohn’s Trio No. 2 in C minor but also Rebecca war’s outcome in healthy terms. Fr. Abram Ryan, while rising Clarke’s three-movement Trio. Hailed by critics in major to greater fame in later years — Mobile’s Ryan Park is named markets such as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York for him — through his poetry, was haunted by the Lost Cause. City and Boston, the group has quickly won fans on sold-out Author Katherine Bentley Jeffrey will speak about both men engagements on several continents. as a guest of the Friends of the Library at Spring Hill College. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students. Some tickets Her lecture takes place Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m. in the Barter will be available at the door the day of the concert.

ARTSGALLERY

Ludwig van Beethoven was a monumental figure in Western music and his final symphony matched that immense mark. His biggest orchestra ever premiered his Ninth Symphony and was joined by a chorus for its breathtaking final movement. In the two centuries since, it has been lauded as perhaps his crowning achievement. The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will squeeze this colossal work into the comfy confines of the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, at 2:30 p.m. Considering the 70-piece orchestra will be joined by 120 members of the University of South Alabama Concert Choir and the Mobile Opera Chorus, along with four professional soloists, “cozy” will be the key word. “[Beethoven’s] use of Friedrich Schiller’s immortal text ‘Alle Menschen werden Brüder’ (‘All people will become brothers’) shakes me to the core every time I hear it or conduct

“I just spent $10,000 on a camera for this trip. It’s a Hasselblad X1D. There’s a handful of them presently in the country and I got my hands on one of them,” Mireles said. The editorial process is hardest of all. His personal experience is difficult to work around. “I fall in love with my photos and the subjects. After every shoot I have a new favorite. It’s like killing my babies to edit through the photos,” Mireles said. Come May, Mireles will be in Anchorage, Alaska, for a commissioned project that goes up at the end of the summer. The plan is to hit the Midwest after that, then wind up in a more soothing locale. “I’ll wait until winter, when the country’s cold, and Hawaii will be my last state. I’ll go, take some photos, then I’ll sit with a drink on the beach and I’m going to enjoy that drink,” Mireles said.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

MUSIC

FEATURE

DARCY MALONE & THE TANGLE Photo | Courtesy Michael J. Media

FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 8 P.M. THE LISTENING ROOM, 78 ST. FRANCIS ST., WWW.THELISTENINGROOMMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $20 ARTIST DONATION Those attending Darcy

Darcy Malone & the Tangle is no mangle

O

Malone & the Tangle’s Azalea City show will have a chance to pick up their 2016 debut album “Still Life.”

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

bservers of the New Orleans music scene in recent years have noticed its sounds are changing. Bands such as Sweet Crude and Motel Radio have been showing the nation there’s more than just funk and jazz coming out of the Crescent City. Of all those new sounds, Darcy Malone & the Tangle’s music could be considered particularly unique. This extremely versatile band has twice treated the Azalea City to a visit. Their audience can expect each song to mingle sonic influences ranging from indie rock to Motown soul, enhanced by a charismatic live delivery. The last time they played The Listening Room, vocalist Darcy Malone says, they were very pleased with both the full room and the positive reception, and are looking forward to giving their Mobile audience another night full of music, dancing and smiles.

“Get ready to have a great time, because we guarantee that we’re going to give it to you,” said an enthusiastic Malone. Malone couldn’t help but follow a musical path throughout her life. Her father is guitarist/vocalist Dave Malone of legendary New Orleans rock outfit The Radiators. Her mother, Suzy Malone, is a founding member of the harmony trio the Pfister Sisters. Malone sums up her childhood experience in one word: loud. Her household was always filled with musi, particularly holidays, when instruments were taken in hand and voices filled the air. Even after her parents divorced, Malone still found herself at her parents’ respective gigs, where she soaked in the music. “Whenever I was with either of them, we weren’t home a lot,” explained Malone. “We were always at their gigs. It was definitely not your average child’s upbringing, but it was a cool one. I wouldn’t have it any other way.” As she grew older, Malone maintained her love for music, but also developed a love for the piano and the dramatic stage. In high school, she was very involved in musical theater, which gave her a way of projecting an abundance of emotion into the songs she was singing. After pursuing theater in college, Malone returned to the Crescent City and began singing with as many people as she could, until she got a helpful push from one of the city’s most eclectic bands. “I sang a lot with my parents, but I also did a lot of singing with Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes. They’re a great band from New Orleans. They’re my best friends. They actually helped push me out on the stage and told me, ‘You should do this!’” During this time, Malone met guitarist Christopher Boye. She says the two quickly became friends and began writing and performing together. This friendship evolved into a romance, then a marriage. All the while, the two noticed something very interesting happening in their compositions. Each song mingled Boye’s indie rock background and Malone’s pop and soul background. Even though they drew influences from contrasting backgrounds, the music

32 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

they created mixed those influences perfectly. “We’re from totally different scenes of music,” Malone said. “In the end, when we started this the idea came when we played together more. That’s when this tangle of genres really came about. We realized that we were unique in a sense that our backgrounds really were being projected into music that we were making.” Malone says this musical concept expanded as they began recruiting musicians for their band. New members would bring their respective musical backgrounds in an effort to “tangle” genres in composing songs. Malone says each songwriting session is truly collaborative. One member may bring a lyric or a riff to their practice room at drummer Billy Schell’s house. As they jam the new material, members add their ideas to the measures. Malone says the end result of each potential song can either

people at their shows who enthusiastically accepted their sound. Malone says the band’s shows tend to generate an infectiously fun atmosphere. “Really, they [the audience] just want to have fun,” Malone said. “If you’re having fun doing the music that you’re playing, then you’re never going to have a bad show. People will love it. We’re lucky that they actually enjoy music.” Those attending Darcy Malone & the Tangle’s Azalea City show will have a chance to pick up their 2016 debut album “Still Life.” The group recruited Rick Nelson of the Afghan Whigs to produce this first effort. Malone says Nelson’s open-minded consumption of the band’s musical philosophies made for a perfect match. This team expertly captures the raw nature of the band’s versatile sound. Swamp pop, early ‘90s Southern alt. rock, soul and funk all make appearances. While

We’ve really built our following in places that we’ve never played before,” Malone said. “I think the response is good, and we’ll definitely know a lot more as we go on the road. be “really cool or really terrible.” The “really cool” songs are taken to the next step in their songwriting process, which is the addition of lyrics. Malone may provide the lyrics, or a band member who might have felt a personal connection to a song might take on lyrical duties. After working up a show, Darcy Malone & the Tangle began shopping their music around New Orleans. Malone will admit those first few shows were “scary and intimidating.” While they were accepted by the local music scene, Malone says the band realized their audiences may sometimes be filled with visitors to the Crescent City who might be expecting to hear funk or jazz. However, the band found they had many musically open-minded

this might sound like a disjointed mashup, the band maintains a sonic foundation that nicely packages the album’s contents. Malone also says the band is working on an EP at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana, with Ben Mumphrey behind the console. Mumphrey has worked with The Pixies, Anders Osborne, Blue Mountain, Jamie Lynn Spears and others. As they finish this release, Malone says the group will continue to enjoy the positive reception “Still Life” has received from their expanding listening audience. “We’ve really built our following in places that we’ve never played before,” Malone said. “I think the response is good, and we’ll definitely know a lot more as we go on the road.”

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

SOUTHSOUNDS SHOWCASE

MUSIC BRIEFS

Post Crowes

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

Band: An Evening with Chris Robinson Brotherhood Date: Thursday, March 30, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show, available at venue, its website, Mellow Mushroom (Midtown/West Mobile) or by calling 1-866-777-8932

Photo | Facebook | Chris Robinson

V

DRUMROLL PLEASE: LAGNIAPPE ANNOUNCES SOUTHSOUNDS SHOWCASE SELECTIONS By Lagniappe staff

ocalist Chris Robinson formed his Brotherhood to fill time during a Black Crowes hiatus, combining his soulful A-Town vocals with the talents of guitarist Neal Casal (Ryan Adams & the Cardinals), keyboardist Adam MacDougall (The Black Crowes), drummer Tony Leone (Levon Helm, Phil Lesh & Friends) and bassist Jeff Hill (Shooter Jennings, Rufus Wainwright). With the band’s 2012 debut “Big Moon Ritual,” the masses discovered Robinson had traded deep Southern roots rock for West Coast country. Since the most recent demise of The Black Crowes, Robinson has made this a full-time project, which has developed an extensive following. Chris Robinson Brotherhood has been satisfying listeners with steady releases of full-lengths, EPs and live albums. Their 2016 EP “If You Lived Here, You Would Be Home by Now” is their latest offering. While the entire album maintains the band’s West Coast love, “Shadow Cosmos” is a beautiful rock anthem haunted by ethereal vocals and instrumentation. Until the next album, Chris Robinson Brotherhood will be giving their fans another installment in the “Betty’s Blends” live concert album series, which are produced by studio maven Betty Cantor-Jackson of Grateful Dead celebrity. “Betty’s Blends, Vol. 3: Self-Rising, Southern Blends” is due on May 5.

Mudbug blues

Band: Crawfish Boil Kick-Off with Lightnin’ Malcolm• Date: Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m. Venue: Moe’s Original BBQ, 6423 Bayfront Drive (Daphne), www.moesoriginalbbq.com Tickets: Free

Even though this winter was warm, the Azalea City’s springtime has finally started to work its magic on the area. Spring is the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy the pleasant weather, along with the season’s first crawfish. Moe’s Original BBQ in Daphne is celebrating its first boil of the season with a festive event featuring Mississippi’s own Lightnin’ Malcolm, a musician who embraces the hypnotic grooves of Mississippi Hill Country blues. This talented multi-instrumentalist has spent many nights laying out his rhythmic testimony in legendary northern Mississippi juke joints such as Red’s Lounge. Along the way, he’s opened for artists ranging from Robert Plant to Jimmy Buffett. Lightnin’ Malcolm is bringing to Daphne new tracks from his upcoming release, “Outlaw Justice,” an album combining high-end production and raw sounds with stellar results. Lightnin’ Malcolm’s modern take on this old-school genre shines with sonic perfection throughout each mesmerizing groove.

Soul man

Band: Michael McDonald Date: Friday, March 31, 8 p.m. Venue: IP Casino, Resort & Spa, 850 Bayview Ave. (Biloxi), www.ipbiloxi.com Tickets: $39-$172, available through Ticketmaster

IP Casino, Resort & Spa is bringing Michael McDonald, one of blue-eyed soul’s most iconic voices, to the Gulf Coast. Before embarking on a successful solo career, McDonald began building his reputation as a touring backup singer for Steely Dan. His vocals reached the ears of The Doobie Brothers, who recruited him as a substitute for Tom Johnston, who had fallen ill. With songs such as “Takin’ It to the Streets” and “It Keeps You Runnin’,” McDonald’s vocal impact helped the Doobies freshen their already-popular sound. When he went solo, McDonald’s smooth voice helped grooving singles such as “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” and “Sweet Freedom” reach the top 10. In addition to a full tour schedule, McDonald has been reaping a number of honors and awards. Recently he was nominated for an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Recording Industry Association of America honored him with a “Gold & Platinum Award celebrating more than 26 million RIAA album and song certifications during his illustrious career.” McDonald’s performance promises to take his audience on a sonic journey across the decades.

34| L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Lagniappe is pleased to announce the official selections for the Lagniappe SouthSounds Mobile Bay and New Southern Music showcases during the SouthSounds Music Festival in downtown Mobile, April 7-9. Local bands A Sunday Fire, Infant Richard and the Delta Stones, Party at the Moontower, Red Clay Strays, Slide Bayou and Yeah, Probably have been selected to play in the locals-only Mobile Bay Music Showcase on Saturday, April 8, at noon on the Hargrove Stage in Cathedral Square. Each band will play a 20-minute set for a panel of music industry professionals. The panel will choose one of these bands to move on and compete in the regional New Southern Music Showcase on Sunday, April 9, also at noon on the Hargrove Stage in Cathedral Square. Blackwater Brass, Nick & the Ovorols and Post Pluto were chosen as the best up-and-coming bands from throughout the Southeast and will play for the panel in the New Southern Music Showcase along with the winner of the Mobile Bay Music Showcase. These four bands will each play a 20-minute set. The winner of the showcase will receive a fantastic prize package, including three days of studio time with the legendary Rick Hirsch along with accommodations at Studio H20. The winner and runner-up will receive the opportunity to play at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. They will also receive a $500 gift card to Andy’s Music, a $200 gift card to Callaghan’s and a $100 gas gift card provided by Lagniappe, as well as a music feature/band profile in an upcoming issue of this newspaper. In its fifth year, SouthSounds Music Festival is “dedicated to showcasing the best emerging and independent Southern music and art.” All of the music in Cathedral Square is open to the public and free, including these two showcases, but for VIP and other ticket information visit southsoundsfest.com.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

FILMTHE REEL WORLD

Elegiac ‘Moonlight’

A

BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

CALENDAR OF EVENTS MARCH 30, 2017 - APRIL 5, 2017

FIRKIN FEST THE 4TH ANNUAL FIRKIN FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY, APRIL 1, STARTING AT 2:30 P.M. AT MOE’S ORIGINAL BBQ, 701 SPRINGHILL AVE. BENEFITING THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, THE FESTIVAL INDULGES CRAFT BEER LOVERS INCLUDING NOVICES AND AFICIONADOS ALIKE. CALL 251-470-7427. Photo | Courtesy of Budweiser

GENERAL INTEREST Citywide yard sale Chickasaw Neighborhood Yard Sale is scheduled for March 31 and April 1, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 41 homes participating. For a list and map, call 251-452-6467. Book signing Page & Palette, 32 S. Section St. in Fairhope, will be hosting mystery novelist Charles Salzberg Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. Salzberg is the author of the acclaimed Henry Swann series; his latest is "Swann's Way Out." Visit pageandpalette.com. Classic Car Show Enjoy a display of hundreds of vintage and classic automobiles Saturday, April 1, at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Registration begins at 8 a.m., judging 9-11 a.m. To register a car, visit the Mobile Bay Mustang Club's website, mobilebaymustangclub.org. For more information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Hope for Healing Victory Health Partners' Hope for Healing Celebration Dinner is Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel. The keynote speaker is New York Times bestselling author Stephen Mansfield. Visit www.victoryhealth.org. Brown Bag in Bienville Every Wednesday now through May 5, join friends in Mobile's Bienville Square from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and live music. Free salon services Remington College's cosmetology program will provide prom-bound students free haircuts, updos, manicures, pedicures and makeup at 4368 Downtowner Loop S. in Mobile, Friday, March 31, and Friday, April 7. Call 251-342-4848.

Fairhope Walking Tours Join Museum Director Donnie Barrett for a walking tour of Fairhope on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at the Welcome Center.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Port of One Port of One is a citywide worship event coming to the Saenger Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Featuring Bethel Music,

Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

38 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Toastmasters Do you want to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS Erin Go Pawfest Join us at Callaghan's Irish Social Club or the 8th annual Erin Go Paw Fest, a dog-friendly, family-friendly street party on Saturday, April 1, 2-5 p.m. Visit adoptapetmobile.org.

"Footsteps of a Southern Lady" Assistance League of Mobile is sponsoring its signature fundraiser, "Footsteps of a Southern Lady," on Thursday, March 30, at noon. Phyllis Hoffman DePiano, president and CEO of Hoffman Media in Birmingham, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.assistanceleague. org.

ARTS

Green Dress Run Join Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter for a 5K run and 2-mile K9 Walk on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. in conjunction with Erin Go Pawfest at Callaghan's Irish Social Club. Visit eventbrite.com.

Celebrate jazz The Jazz Studio, a program of the Mobile Big Band Society Inc., proudly presents its second annual musical tribute, "A Salute to Youth Jazz Bands" on Saturday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Ben May Main Library. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Wine, Women and Shoes Thursday, March 30, 6-9 p.m., Alabama Contemporary Art Center will host a night of fundraising for Camp Rap-A-Hope. Visit facebook.com/WWSmobile.

Spanish Moss Miniature Art Show This 7th annual miniature art show runs until April 1 at Southern Art and Framing, 4693 Airport Blvd. Magnifying glasses are available. Email litterox@aol.com.

Firkin Fest The 4th annual Firkin Festival will be held on Saturday, April 1, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Moe's Original BBQ, 701 Springhill Ave. Benefiting the American Cancer Society, the festival indulges craft beer lovers including novices and aficionados alike. Call 251-470-7427.

“Sordid Lives” The play runs weekends through April 9 at Mobile Theatre Guild, 14 N. Lafayette St. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit mobiletheatreguild. org or call 251-433-7513.

“Much Ado About Nothing” Joe Jefferson Players present Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” on March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m. and April 2 at 2 p.m. JJP is located at 11 S. Carlen St. Call 251-471-1534. Lenten music Christ Church Cathedral will host its “Meditation and Music in the Church” luncheon on Wednesday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapter House, 115 S. Conception St. Abigail Walker will present the Lenten concert. Last Friday Art Night Dauphin Island Art Gallery is where it’s happening on the Island on the last Friday of each month. Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing. Dauphin Island Art Gallery is located at 918 Bienville Blvd. For more information call 251-8613300.

MUSEUMS Colonial Day at the Fort See what life was like in Colonial Mobile on Friday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fort Conde. Free admission. Call 251-3010270.

GulfQuest features more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deepocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org. “Christenberry: In Alabama” On the occasion of Alabama’s Bicentennial Celebration, this exhibit honors artist William Christenberry’s exploration of themes related to his native state. Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive. Adults $12, seniors $10, active military and students $8, children under 6 free. Through June 4. Call 251208-5200. “Faces of Africa” The History Museum of Mobile exhibit “Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage” runs through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420. “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com. Fairhope’s founding There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com.

Photo | Courtesy of Dauphin Island Sea Lab

“Windows of the Sea” Dauphin Island Sea Lab announces a permanent exhibit at the Estuarium, “Windows to the Sea.” Visit disl.org “Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure” A new, highly interactive exhibit at

Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Tai Chi Beginner Tai Chi classes are being offered in Stirling Hall (behind All Saints Episcopal Church, 151 S. Ann St., Mobile) every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes may be joined at any time. Email rjvarley@ comcast.net.

Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness classes New fitness classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School: Tone It Up! Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Yoga for Fitness & Relaxation, Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or go communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance classes New dance classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School: Belly Dancing for Beginners, Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.; Basic Ballroom, Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.; Beyond Basic Ballroom, Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or go to: communityactivities.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email cyoungblood9278@ gmail.com, call 251-623-9183 or visit www. azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com.

WORKSHOPS Genealogy class Genealogy for beginners is offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY

‘S-Town’ podcast comes to ‘Bama

L

BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE 111-ACROSS! By Grant Thackray / Edited by Will Shortz ACROSS 1 Poor-weather driving aid 7 Pale-faced 11 Texting format, for short 14 Indonesian island 18 Possible weapon in a bar fight 19 Resting place for a polar bear 20 “I totally crushed that!” 22 It’s actually made of 55-Down 24 Companion of Jason 25 Wood that makes up the foundation of much of Venice 26 Clomped (on) 27 Basil who designed England’s Coventry Cathedral 28 Level 29 “____ All That” (1999 rom-com) 30 Who 93-Down was all along 35 Product of Boston or Chicago 36 Part of a KFC order 37 Enthusiastic assent in Madrid 38 Cambodia’s Lon ____ 39 What flows in une rivière 40 The “E” of Q.E.D. 42 Boat with a very fine net 44 “Phooey!” 45 It turns out to be 99-Down 49 Beefcake’s pride 50 Fresh 51 House call? 52 Up to this point 53 Bad luck, old-style 56 Joke, slangily 57 Metal band around a pencil eraser 61 Peeping aid 63 Fashion 66 It really is an 8-Down 69 Has pegged, say 70 Disappointment for someone looking for a parking spot 72 Record-holder for the most times hosting the Academy Awards 74 Limit 75 Studio sign 76 Ga. neighbor 79 Indonesia’s ____ Islands 80 Nothing, in Latin 82 Having a spare tire, maybe 83 What 11-Down does, shockingly 88 Computer-controlled players, in gaming lingo 90 Relating to the sun 91 Tolkien’s trilogy, for short 92 Cut 93 U.S. broadcaster overseas 94 ____ row 95 The end: Fr. 96 “Dies ____” 100 To whom the title “45-Down” was referring

13 Accept, as a package 14 “The Devil and Daniel Webster” author 15 Nabokov novel 16 Lucy of “Charlie’s Angels” 17 TV “Cousin” 18 Jrs. take them 21 Good person to ask for directions 23 Actor Kinnear 27 Not covering much 29 Picket, e.g. 30 Pre-euro money 31 Govt. cultural org. until 1999 32 Big cheese 33 Suffix with Jacob 34 Throw on the floor? 37 Sound in the stacks 41 “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” protagonist 42 Lead-in to foam 43 Oh follower 44 “Tiny Bubbles” singer DOWN 1 “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper 45 See 100-Across 46 Hill of R&B 2 Tomboy 47 Inquired about 3 Subjects of some food48 Jamie of “M*A*S*H” package warnings 49 Falls for 4 Cake finisher 54 Brightest star in Aquila 5 Extra in “The Sound of 55 See 22-Across Music” 57 Swamp 6 Make it clear 58 Kind of port how things are going to go 59 Regulus’s constellation 7 Natural dos 60 Draw back 8 See 66-Across 62 Slapstick prop 9 Ground breaker 64 Puccini pieces 10 Itch 65 Stolen item in “Alice in 11 See 83-Across Wonderland” 12 Muddles the whole time 103 Big name in headphones 104 Hindu god of destruction 105 Trims 106 Kids’ character who says, “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside” 107 Annual meal 108 Learned inside and out 111 Warning for solvers of this puzzle 114 Source of one’s sense of balance 115 Many resting places 116 Plant that’s the source of a caffeine-free tea 117 One way to sit by 118 Squeeze (out) 119 Figure in statistics 120 Altercation

40 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

67 Moving aid 68 State quarters? 71 Rest 73 Penguin and others 77 Lead-in to Jon or Wayne 78 Exclusive groups 80 Nothing but ____ 81 Player of Nelson Mandela in “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” 84 Interest for a limnologist 85 Some core classes: Abbr. 86 Treehouse builder, maybe 87 Unattended 88 Exclusion 89 Big name in kitchen utensils 90 Center of a roast 93 See 30-Across 95 Jester 97 Cause a wedgie 98 Opposed 99 See 45-Across 101 Bucko 102 Major John ____, Benedict Arnold’s co-conspirator 103 Western capital 106 Koi’s habitat 107 Baghdad’s ____ City 108 Early millennium year 109 Not to mention 110 Show with a “cold open,” for short 111 Excel command 112 For 113 Remote button

ANSWERS ON PAGE 46

ocal fans of the hit podcast “Serial” as well as the “This American Life” series will have something to perk up their ears as a new production from the team behind both of these broadcasts is hitting the web with an Alabama town at the center of intrigue. “The concept for the series came about when a man reached out to ‘This American Life’ bitterly complaining about his small Alabama town. He wanted a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder,” said Kevin Broderick, spokesman for the series. Producers were cagey about announcing exactly where “S-Town” takes place, trying to keep things a secret until the show became public March 28. But Broderick was able to say it is centered in a rural town in Bibb County, Alabama. “Longtime ‘This American Life’ producer Brian Reed spent a significant amount of time in Alabama reporting this story. As he reported, someone in the scope of the narrative ended up dead and another story began to unfold — about a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man’s life,” Broderick said.

The first episode centered on the murder investigation and its outcome, while the second episode will feature a “big reveal” at its end. There are seven episodes in the “S-Town” series. The new podcast is the first series from Serial Productions, a newly formed podcast production company headed by Julie Snyder, Sarah Koenig and Ira Glass. Koenig hosted the initial “Serial” production that investigated the 1999 murder of an 18-year-old Baltimore, Maryland, high school girl. The series was a smash hit, downloaded more than 80 million times. It also won a Peabody Award in 2015. “‘S-Town’ is totally different from anything I’ve heard before,” said executive producer Snyder. “Since we first announced the series, I’ve seen a lot of speculation that we’re doing a ‘true crime’ show, but I don’t think that does ‘S-Town’ justice. It’s just a story that goes beyond any expectations.” “S-Town” is hosted by “This American Life” producer Reed, who spent more than three years investigating and reporting on the story. Those interested in downloading “S-Town” can go to stownpodcast.org. It is also available on iTunes and Stitcher.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Saban returns to help raise funds for Team Focus project BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY

I

42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Provided

n the year 2000, Mike Gottfried — drawing from his Sports Authority has announced a partnership with Dauown experiences growing up following the untimely death phin Island to host the inaugural EVP Island Championof his dad — made a commitment with his wife, Mickey, ships. to form the faith-based Team Focus organization. The tournament will take place on Dauphin Island The group’s mission is to help fill the “father gap” in Beach June 23-25. The competition will be open to all ages the lives of young men ages 10 to 18. In the last 17 years, and skill levels, including pro, amateur and junior teams. Team Focus has served almost 4,000 at-risk youth in The EVP Island Tour has been hosting beach volleyMobile County and through satellite chapters in Texas, ball events for more than 25 years. The Dauphin Island Florida, Nevada, Kentucky and Ohio. event will receive national television Gottfried, named “Mobilian of the coverage, airing on the Beach Sports Year” in 2010, said the youngsters Network. are provided with leadership skills, “The Mobile Sports Authority guidance, spiritual values and a conwould like to thank EVP, the Town IN THE LAST 17 YEARS, stant relationship with a mentor. of Dauphin Island, Dauphin Island A major supporter of the enterTEAM FOCUS HAS SERVED Parks & Beach Board, Mobile prise has been Nick Saban, current County, SOMO Tourism and Connect ALMOST 4,000 AT-RISK head football coach of the University Meetings,” said Danny Corte, MSA’s of Alabama. For the 10th straight executive director. “The MSA is YOUTH IN MOBILE COUNTY year, “A Night with Nick Saban,” also inviting business owners along the sole fundraiser for the nonprofit AND THROUGH Coastal Alabama to join in the teamTeam Focus, will feature Saban as building fun of the EVP Challenge. SATELLITE CHAPTERS IN the featured speaker. The event will It will be held on June 23 with three take place Tuesday, April 25, at the events in which business teams can TEXAS, FLORIDA, NEVADA, Mobile Convention Center. compete.” “We are so thankful for Coach KENTUCKY AND OHIO. For more information, contact SuSaban’s continued support of Team san Shaw at susan@mobilesportsauFocus and the lives of the young thority.com. To register for the EVP men the organization represents,” Island Championships, visit www. Gottfried said. “It is an honor to introduce him each year at evptour.com. To learn about the EVP Corporate Challenge, this event.” send an email to zac@beachsportsnetwork.com. According to Team Focus, this program focuses on positive influences and role models — including high-profile, College briefs nationally recognized collegiate and professional athletes • University of South Alabama sprinter Rafael Scott and coaches — to reach the young men through individual earned second-team All-American honors after finishing mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership 10th at the NCAA Indoor Championships. He turned in a camps and scholarship opportunities. Gottfried has many time of 6.65 seconds in the 60-meter dash. The junior from connections to help with the process, as he has more than Lucedale broke the school record this year and was the 13 years of experience as a college football head coach and Sun Belt Conference winner. has also served as a college football analyst for ESPN. • Michael Druhan, a first baseman for Spring Hill, has The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent aucwon the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s tion featuring signed sports memorabilia. Dinner will be Baseball Player of the Week a third time. The senior from served at 6:30 p.m. Mobile hit .667 in four games with five home runs. For Individual tickets cost $75, and a table for 10 goes for the year he is hitting .482, with eight homers and 19 runs $750. Sponsorships are also available, starting at $5,000. batted in. For more information, call the Team Focus office at • Badger teammates Conner Harrison and Justin Whit251.635.1515 or visit www.TeamFocusUSA.org. sett also received weekly baseball honors from the SIAC. Harrison, a junior outfielder, hit .316 for the week with six Volleyball coming to Dauphin Island RBIs and two runs scored. Whitsett, a junior right-hander, Gulf Shores has had all the beach volleyball action earned a win over 20th-ranked Florida Tech by striking out for several years. That is about to change, as the Mobile three in 5.1 innings.

COURTESY TEAM FOCUS | AUTOGRAPHED SPORTS MEMORABILIA WILL BE AUCTIONED AT “A NIGHT WITH NICK SABAN” TUESDAY, APRIL 25.

• USA baseball catcher Jared Barnes has been selected to the Johnny Bench Award’s Watch List. The honor will be awarded to the top Division I catcher on June 5. Barnes is currently hitting .297, with six RBIs and seven runs scored. • Jaguar teammate Travis Swaggerty was named Player of the Week in the SBC. The center fielder hit .556 with two doubles, one homer, nine RBIs, four runs scored and three stolen bases. He has hit safely in 13 straight games. • USA left-hander Zach Melton was the conference’s Pitcher of the Week. He tossed six no-hit innings while striking out nine in his first career start. The Foley native retired the final 13 batters he faced. • Baylie Doiron, a freshman for Spring Hill, was named SIAC Softball Pitcher of the Week. She recorded a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Tuskegee. She is currently 3-0 with a 1.57 earned run average. • USA’s Devin Brown (pitcher) and MC Nichols (player) earned weekly softball honors. Brown, a Mobile native, pitched a pair of complete-game shutouts, including the fourth no-hitter of her career. In four games, Nichols had a .636 batting average with three runs scored and two RBIs. • Richard Moodie, the new coach of the USA women’s soccer team, is learning about his players during a brief spring schedule. The Lady Jags are on the road this weekend against Auburn-Montgomery and Alabama State and will host Southern Miss on April 8. The spring slate concludes April 22 against Mississippi State in Foley.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE GARDENING

Get ready … get set … green up! BY ELLEN HUCKABAY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Photos | Woerner Turf / Facebook

St. Augustine and other grasses can (and should) be aerified in April, after its been greened up.

M

arch ushers in more than just warmer weather, daffodils and shamrocks. This month also means warm-season grasses such as bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, St. Augustine grass and centipede will start coming out of winter dormancy and greening up. What does this mean for homeowners? For March, it means it is time to get prepared for the vigorous summer growing (and mowing!) season ahead. And with April right around the corner, you’ll want to be aware of some other tasks and pests you might encounter in your lawn. If you haven’t had your soil tested in the last three or four years, a good place to start your preparations would be sending in a soil sample. Results from your soil test will give you information on soil pH, lime requirements and soil nutrient levels of phosphorous, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese and zinc. Allowing plenty of time to get your results will mean you’re ready to apply your first application of nitrogen (N) to hybrid bermudagrass and St. Augustine, and your only N application to centipedegrass, in mid-April. Contact your local extension agent for information on taking, sending and interpreting a soil test. Mowing is the most important maintenance practice for a good-quality lawn, but it is also the most overlooked. Get your lawn mower in tip-top working condition now to prevent tedious setbacks in later spring. Change the oil if needed and fill the gas tank. Of particular importance is the sharpness of the mower blades. Whether you use a reel or rotary mower, maintaining the cutting blades is of utmost importance. Dull mower blades rip the top of the grass leaf blades and leave an uneven edge, causing them to turn brown and giving the lawn an overall dull appearance. Sharp mower blades cut grass leaves cleanly, ensuring rapid healing and regrowth. Think of it as the difference between using a pair of scissors to cut a piece of paper (sharp blades) and

44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

ripping the paper (dull blades). You will be ready to mow as soon as your lawn exceeds oneand-a-half times the desired mowing height. (Yep, that means that you’ll want to get out in the yard and measure the length of your grass until you get a schedule worked out.) Continue mowing every 5 to 7 days throughout the growing season. One of the biggest mistakes I see people make is mowing centipedegrass high, like St. Augustine. For centipede, use the lowest setting on your lawn mower you can without scalping your lawn. Centipede likes to be mowed as close to 1 inch as possible, while St. Augustine is happiest at a mowing height of 3-4 inches. Compaction is a big problem we see in home lawns every year as well. Compacted soil is like a sponge that’s been compressed with the water squeezed out of it. Roots cannot grow into compacted soil, and water cannot penetrate a compacted soil surface to get to the roots where grass and plants can access it. The solution to compaction is aerification; specifically, hollow-tine aerification. Once your grass has greened up in April, you can aerify your lawn. Equipment can be rented for DIY-ers or you can have it done by a lawn maintenance company. Core aerification removes cores of compacted soil from the soil profile, which improves air and water movement into the root zone. After aerifying, a light top-dressing with organic matter (compost) will smooth the soil surface and improve the nutrient- and water-holding capacity of the remaining soil. Aerification can be done once a year or more during the summer growing season; but don’t aerify if your lawn is drought stressed, during spring green up or winter dormancy. On the Gulf Coast, March is not the time to apply herbicides to grass. The first pre-emergent of the year should have been applied in mid-February, but with this year’s warm temperatures there was never a good time. Don’t fret, you can make a pre-

emergent application in April once your grass has completely greened up. And you can follow that with another pre-emergent application and post-emergent product in June. Many effective pre- and post-emergent herbicides can be purchased. ALWAYS read the label to make sure the product is safe to use on your type of grass and will kill the weeds you have. If you need help identifying weeds, bring a sample by the extension office and an agent or master gardener will help. NEVER use a weed-and-feed product on your lawn. Herbicide applications and fertilizer applications should be separated. While you may think you’re saving time using a 2-in-1 product, you’re actually wasting money because some of these products can damage or kill your centipede or St. Augustine grass. So get ready and get set, because your grass is about to grow. Get a jumpstart on the “green” action by doing some preparations soon. Ellen Huckabay is the Outreach Programs Coordinator for the ACES Home Grounds, Gardens, and Home Pests Priority Team. She can be reached at knighec@auburn.edu or at 334-844-3021.

You’re Invited to These Upcoming Gardening Events What: Old Dauphin Way Association Spring 2017 Plant Swap When: Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to noon Where: Parking lot, Central Presbyterian Church (N. Ann at Dauphin) Free: Bring a plant — take a plant. What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, April 17, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N. Topic: Container Herb Gardens, Laurie Ibsen-Reeves

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

STYLE HOROSCOPES SAGITTARIUS GETS THE WRONG IDEA ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Learning a Coca-

ANSWERS FROM PAGE 40 46 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Cola plant in Ireland had to halt production after machines became clogged with human feces, you’ll feel confident in your decision to switch to carbonated water. Though Perrier drinkers are often accused of being full of crap, it appears soda drinkers might actually be. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — To prepare to talk with artists at SouthSounds, you’ll start speaking to random strangers with whose body of work you’re unfamiliar. If you can convince a plumber you’d “recognize his pipework anywhere,” there no way the Dirty Lungs won’t believe you caught their show in Atlanta once. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — After having your calls and emails repeatedly ignored by an elected official, you’ll begin flying drones with messages over the State House in Montgomery. Believing the unmanned craft to be a wallet en route to Gov. Bentley, ALEA security won’t try to stop you. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Inspired by a prominent sports parent, you’ll decide to challenge Michael Jordan to a game of oneon-one at the Mitchell Center. With your diet of afternoon Skittles and an alarming amount of sausage, how do you think it’ll go? LEO (7/23-8/23) — While sipping a dark beer at a local Irish pub, you’ll ask the barkeep to switch the TV over to your beloved Spurs. He’ll immediately flip on a Premier League soccer match featuring Tottenham Hotspur. You’ll leave and vow never to return. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — You’ll get excited when you find what you think is cold, hard cash in the pocket of shorts you haven’t worn in a while. Upon closer inspection, it’ll just be a movie stub to “Suicide Squad” and Monopoly money. You’ll immediately remember how entertaining the game was. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You’ll spend all next week mourning the loss of your horse Pickles. To honor him you’ll develop a halfhorse, half-robot cyborg. While a huge advance scientifically, the metallic horse won’t love you the way Pickles did. You’ll scrap him and the idea. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — To achieve that beach body you’ve always dreamed of, you’ll adopt a strict diet of cabbage and wasabi peas. Come June, when your BMI is still north of 25, you’ll opt to spend the summer among the harbor seals of coastal Norway. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You will be forcibly removed from Moe’s Original BBQ after a misunderstanding over Firkin Fest. Your bestie jokingly told you it was actually Twerkin’ Fest, and the city’s beer connoisseurs will be offended when you start grinding on the taps. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — When you hear about Mobile’s skyrocketing 2016 crime rate, you’ll whip back into action as E-Z-GO Man, your nonchalant, crime fighting, golf cart-driving alter ego. Within months the city’s most hardened criminals will become some of the PGA’s most trusted caddies. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Lacking confidence in the House Intelligence Committee, you’ll take it upon yourself to investigate the Trump transition team’s ties to Russia. But your doubts will be resolved when, in the process of opening a nesting doll, the smallest contains a note saying simply, “Benghazi.” PISCES (2/19-3/20) — When your phone becomes a distraction in a local theater, you’ll be asked to leave by an angry gang of patrons. However, their precious darkness will be their undoing as the light of your phone guides your crawl to safety beneath a canopy of gummy theater seats.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE MOBILITY

Loving our new Government BY SHARMAN EGAN/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

G

overnment Street downtown has long been a bit of an eyesore rather than the showcase it was 100 years ago. But that’s changed in the last couple of years. Now, if it were any hotter we’d have to keep Riverside Ice open year-round to cool things off. Let’s take a stroll, heading west from Water Street, to see what’s changed in just the last two years, and what’s on the horizon. The first big news: Market on the Square is packing up its tents, fresh eggs and Grand Bay tomatoes and moving to Mardi Gras Park. The spring season opens April 29 for what will now be known as Market in the Park. I’m not so sure about this change. Yes, the new park needs events to draw people to it. But Cathedral Square has an ambiance that can’t be duplicated. I’ll miss the shade of its trees and the laughter of kids dancing in the spray park (and social media seems to agree with me). But you can be sure you’ll see me at the new market. The next block of Government houses two new coworking ventures in beautifully renovated spaces. Two years ago, the only co-working space in Mobile, as far as I know, was the local coffee shop. So why do we now have two in one block? Exchange 202, which opened in October 2015, serves businesses. It has 55 member organizations including entrepreneurs, designers and artists, and other small businesses. Fuse Factory opened last November. It specializes in nonprofits with five or

fewer employees. Both offer not only some of the coolest office space in Mobile but also a supportive community of like-minded people. A third space, the Container Yard, is thriving on the ground floor of the Marine Street Lofts in Midtown. Just a few doors down, at 210 Government, Hargrove Controls + Automation is renovating the old WALA-TV building, which has sat mostly vacant for years. Inside, Hargrove will create offices for 65 employees. Outside, the building will get a more historic look with the addition of an iron lace balcony, one of the largest on the Mardi Gras parade route. When the project is complete (scheduled for this fall), Hargrove will have renovated roughly 150,000 square feet of long-vacant space in downtown creating offices buzzing with people. Our next stop is the Admiral Hotel at 251. After an extensive renovation to the 1940s art deco building, in 2015 the tired Radisson became a Hilton Curio boutique hotel. It has two new restaurants — Corner 251 and The Launch — plus an apiary with more than 100,000 bees. (How did they count them?) The honey is used in the hotel’s signature oatmeal raisin cookies and other dishes served on premises (including the restaurants), as well as in soap for guests. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians bought the old Press-Register building at 304 Government last June. Their plans have been somewhat hush-hush, but an an-

48 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

nouncement made shortly after the purchase indicated it would be used by the University of South Alabama for business management and hospitality programs. Those plans have not been finalized, however. A renovation to the long-vacant building would be a huge improvement on Government Street. Having USA students studying, eating and shopping downtown would be even better. Things have been pretty quiet in the 500 block of Government since the $3.5 million exterior renovation of Barton Academy was completed in July 2015. The Barton Academy Foundation is now raising funds to match a $1.25 million challenge grant awarded by the Ben May Charitable Trust last August. The funds will be used to renovate the interior. The ultimate goal is to open the Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies, a public school for grades 6-12. I don’t know if I’ll see that in my lifetime but it sure is nice to see one of downtown’s grande dames returned to its former glory. After countless setbacks, Serda Brewing Co. is finally coming to life at 600 Government. If the rendering on its Facebook page is any indication, the former tire store will be transformed from suburban tacky to urban hip. Craft beer will be brewed, bottled and served onsite. It will include a pub-style taproom, enclosed beer garden and food truck alley. Renovations are well along, with plans to open in the summer. Another Cinderella story can be seen across the street at 607. The circa 1857 Joshua Kennedy House faced possible demolition by the city as recently as a year ago. The building, owned by the American Legion since 1947, has sat abandoned since the 1990s. The nonprofit 1857 Foundation purchased the building this month and plans to start renovations in the next several months. The last stop on our walking tour is Greer’s Downtown Market at the corner of Broad Street. Formerly a rundown Save-a-Lot, it was converted to a Greer’s grocery in April 2015. The Greer family could have just slapped a fresh coat of paint on the outside and called it a day. Instead, they created a landmark, with murals by local artist Devlin Wilson telling the story of the 100-year-old chain, a spiffy striped awning and countless other improvements. Taken together, these major projects along a less than one-mile stretch of Government Street demonstrate how quickly Mobile is becoming a better place to live, work and play.

M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

STYLE BOOZIE

Running for beer and other shenanigans

syahu! Everyone was up front at the stage moving and grooving. Boozie had personally never seen people so close at the Saenger but I have no problem with it. My spy said the concert was one of the best she’s been to.

BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

S

pring is in the air! Or rather, it’s pollen that’s taking over everything. It’s a battle you can’t win. You can clean all the pollen off everything, then bam! It’s back … Thank the Lord for the rain on Saturday that washed some of it away. At one point all the water in the gutter was yellow — gross. Even though I hate pollen this time of year, I do love the other things that come along with it, like sleeveless shirts, crawfish, beer and sunshiny days! So soak up the sunshine and absorb this week’s satisfying gossip!

Trail of Azaleas

You know what happens when you get old? Your spies start running races instead of doing bar crawls, and at the rate of this conversion I might just have to see what it’s all about! I’ve never been against a few morning beers; of course, I’ve just never earned them like they did. This past Saturday was the 40th annual Azalea Trail Run and my spies said the after party was were it was at, with all the Michelob Ultra and fun you could want! Not to mention that the beers were custom and said RUN DONE. BEER NOW. That’s not all: There were post-race massages and a full Motown band! Starting to sound like my kind of party! Oh yeah, and I think some people ran the race really fast

Tenderness indeed

and received some medals but that’s not really Boozie’s department.

Musical block

Saturday night downtown Mobtown was hopping and jamming. Within a block of each there were three concerts going on, yes, three! Soul Kitchen, The Steeple and the Saenger all had concerts in full swing. Soul Kitchen had Jeezy with opener Lil Durk. As is the case with most rappers, the concert started late, but Boozie is told it was worth the wait. At one point Jeezy hopped off the stage and into the crowd. Those on the front row were some lucky fans! Around the corner The Steeple was rocking to tunes of the White Animals at the UMS Class of ‘85 Birthday Bash, which was open to public. Though the band might not ring a bell with everyone, those in their 40s and 50s know exactly who I’m talking about because they played all over the Southeast back in their high school and college days. As always, the White Animals had the crowd singing and dancing all night long! Also, the White Animals were spotted dining at Rooster’s before the show! Then, down the street at the Saenger was the one and only reggae, beatboxer and alternative rock artist Mati-

F U T U R E S H O C K

50 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 3 0 , 2 0 1 7 - A p r i l 5 , 2 0 1 7

Some of you might remember back in October 2016 when I told y’all about local musician Johnny Hayes trying out for NBC’s “The Voice.” Or some of you might be like me and can’t remember what they had for lunch. But anyway, Johnny Hayes is back in action! In 2016, he had no chairs turn around in the blind auditions for “The Voice,” but that was not the case this time! Not only did he have one chair turn but he had two, both Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani turned within just a few verses of Johnny’s audition song, “Try a Little Tenderness.” By the time his audition was over the whole audience, including Adam, were on their feet moving to the groove. Adam and Gwen both tried their best to persuade Johnny to join their team and in the end Johnny picked Adam to be his coach! Next up for the Mobile local was the battle rounds on Monday night, in which he killed it and is now headed to the next round! All the coaches had nothing but good things to say and were wondering how they let him get away the season before. Keep it up, we’re all cheering you on, Johnny!

Spotted

OK, so this isn’t my typical celeb spotting but I thought you might like to know who was spotted at one of Boozie’s favorite places to people watch, the Flora-Bama. Of course you always see interesting things, but I think these take the cake. First up, Santa. My spy says she swore Santa was seen that night. I guess Santa is snowbird too! Then my spy said she also saw the curliest mullet ever, then to top it all off she saw a bride in her wedding dress (yes inside the Flora-Bama), all in one night! Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ azalea lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

