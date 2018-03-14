Lagniappe: March 14 - March 21, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE MARCH 14, 2018 - MARCH 20, 2018 | www.lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com 6 12 20 BAY BRIEFS City considers feasibility study on breaking away from MCPSS. COMMENTARY The Crichton Leprechaun finds a pot of gold at Spire. BUSINESS USA Medical Center cut the ribbon on lobby renovations and announced an expanded Level 1 trauma center. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com Stick it to the man and lower your gas bill by cooking outdoors during the cooler months. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net 22 STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com COVER Crawfish season kicks off in Mobile with the first of many boils downtown. 28 BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com 30 ARTS Company 11 will debut its second production — “The Vagina Monologues” — March 29 at the Center for Creative Living in midtown Mobile. MUSIC Where da gold at? St. Patrick’s Day celebrations feature live music and drink specials in Mobile and Baldwin counties. ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Gabi Garrett, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, John Mullen, Jeff Poor, Ron Sivak, Judy Stout, Tom Ward ON THE COVER: BY DANIEL ANDERSON POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Fax 251.450.4498. Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 32 38 44 47 49 FILM Even though “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” sagged in places, it’s undeniably fascinating. SPORTS Spring Hill College forward Tiffany Valentine was selected as the SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. GARDENING With sandy soils and salt spray, coastal gardening in the South presents special challenges. STYLE Locals go “over the edge” for charity. Boozie has the scoop. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Human error PROGRAMMING ERROR DELAYS ACCEPTANCE OF RADIO SYSTEM A BY JASON JOHNSON programming error in an undetermined number of public safety radios has delayed the final acceptance of the Mobile County 911 board’s newly constructed $36 million communications network. The P25 Phase II radio system the Mobile County Communications District contracted Harris Corp. to build in 2013 has been supporting radio traffic between first responders and dispatchers from dozens agencies for months now. However, concerns over programming errors affecting certain features of the new system prompted MCCD to delay its final acceptance of the five-year-old project last week. Capt. Roy Hodge, communications section commander for the Mobile Police Department, is one of the few MCCD board members with experience programming these types of radios. While he praised the functionality of the radio network itself, Hodge said programmers on his team at MPD have “found some pretty big issues” with the over-the-air programming (OTAP), which allows the encrypted two-way radios to be programmed remotely and in real time. Hodge and radio system administrator Robert Jackson agreed the issue discovered in OTAP resulted from “human error” in the programming of some of the radios. Harris’ locally authorized dealer, Hurricane Electronics Inc., programmed those units, according to Jackson. “Thus far, there’s about 15 radios that we’ve tried to use OTAP with and almost half of them I was not able to reach, which is pretty disturbing,” Hodge said. “It’s like whoever programmed the radio didn’t bother to enter the information in as required. That’s something we paid for.” Hodge said MPD noticed the problem because it, in general, has the most programming changes of any agency due to its size. However, he said the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has reported similar problems. MCCD Director Charlie McNichol said the number of radios possibly affected is “kind of infinite” because “you won’t know it until you discover them.” Asked to provide an estimate, McNichol said it could cost from $50 to $60 per radio to correct the issue — work he said the district would perform itself. “But again, we don’t know where this is going to stop,” he added. He and board member Robert Adams initially wanted to push forward with accepting the system on the condition that Harris would address the issue or reimburse MCCD for the cost of fixing it internally. Adams said he didn’t think it was in Harris’ or Hurricane’s best interest to not follow up on the issue. “I don’t think this will be the last time we’d do any work with them and we don’t want to violate any type of goodwill that we have,” Adams said. Others on the board as well as Attorney Jeff Hartley expressed some concern about accepting the system and then depending solely on Harris’ word to address the issues — especially given the tumultuous history of the contract between the the two entities. McNichol initially suggested MCCD could withhold its final payment to Harris — roughly $842,000 — if the issue was not remedied. However, Hartley said once the documents had been executed and signed, MCCD wouldn’t have a choice in the matter. “Not to go all lawyer on you, but if you execute that document and hand it to [Harris], it’s binding and you’ve accepted the system. So, you’d be relying on just a vendor’s good faith to do what everybody’s talking about,” Hartley told the board. “I’m not suggesting they won’t, but the nego- 4 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 tiations a couple of years ago were … tense and hard fought.” Hartley was referring to renegotiations MCCD had with Harris after its initial contract, in 2015, prompted an internal investigation that led to lengthy delays, the termination of former Director Garry Tanner and an eventual contract reduction that saved MCCD close to $5 million. Hurricane Electronics CEO Dirk Young said the cause of the issue is still being determined but added the company would “stand side-by-side” with MCCD in addressing it regardless. “I don’t know if it was worth delaying the final acceptance over, because the system is functioning perfectly, but that’s the board’s right to do so,” he said. “At this point, we’re talking about seven radios out of more than 5,000 total. That’s not too bad.” The board agreed to revisit the issue during its April meeting, which McNichol said would create time to “modify the acceptance document to address this issue” and get a better idea of how many radios it might be affecting. He also noted the acceptance of the new system marks a significant change in MCCD’s role in local public safety. While it has modified and maintained an older radio system owned by the Mobile County Commission since the 1980s, MCCD is solely responsible for the P25 network. “We’ve met with the fire chiefs and police chiefs to let them know that any problems they may incur — hopefully they’re minimal — will come here and not to the county,” McNichol said. “I think this is a good thing. It’s our responsibility, and we’re up for it.” In other business, board members shot down a proposal from Adams to significantly reduce the number of meetings to be more in line with other areas of the state. It would have changed the bylaws to require MCCD to meet quarterly instead of monthly, but allow the board president to call a meeting at any point necessary with a three-day notice. Adams said he didn’t have “any serious concern” with meeting monthly but made the motion after reviewing other communications districts’ operations. For instance, McNichol noted Baldwin County and the city of Birmingham both met quarterly and others even less frequently. Ultimately, a majority of the board said they felt monthly meetings were necessary given all that MCCD is tasked with overseeing. President Stephen Bowden said Mobile County has a more “complex and robust system” than others. Though board members aren’t compensated, Hodge said he knew monthly meetings were part of what he signed up for, adding that there’s usually plenty to be done. “This is a very active district and there’s something going on here all the time. Every single month, I believe there’s a reason for us to be here,” he said.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Better together? MOBILE CONSIDERS FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CITY SCHOOL SYSTEM BY JASON JOHNSON AND DALE LIESCH I n response to some area schools being deemed “fail- within the city limits of Mobile. The ninth is located in ing” by the state, city officials have been privately the city of Prichard. discussing conducting a feasibility study into a city It’s currently unclear how, or if, the city will proceed school system for Mobile. with conducting such a study, but Talbot did confirm City spokesman George Talbot told Lagniappe Mayor rumors that some individuals and civic organizations have Sandy Stimpson has recently discussed the matter with mentioned privately funding a feasibility study. He did not some members of the Mobile City Council, though there disclose the names of the organizations, however. has not yet been any formal move to With more than 53,000 students, put a proposal up for consideration. MCPSS is the largest school system While the city does appear to be in the state of Alabama, and speaking involved in discussing how a feasito Lagniappe, Stimpson said that’s a bility study might come to fruition, factor in evaluating the best option Stimpson and Councilwoman Gina for public school students in the city. NINE SCHOOLS IN THE Gregory both suggested the interest “Knowing we have the largest MOBILE COUNTY PUBin evaluating a city school system has school system in the state, is that been mostly community driven. an impediment to being successLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM “I think the conversation that’s ful?” Stimpson asked. “I just think going on in the community has to WERE DEEMED “FAILING” a study needs to be done to let those do with the information that came in leadership know what the options UNDER THE ALABAMA out about the failing schools. Any are. Until you do the study, you don’t time there’s a conversation about know what to do other than continuACCOUNTABILITY ACT that, somebody asks, ‘Well, what are ing to do the same thing and just try we going to do?’” Stimpson said. to do it better.” THIS YEAR. “Ten years ago there wasn’t a model In addition to the mayor’s office, of what to do, other than try to do many city councilors have expressed better. Now you’ve seen different support for analyzing how a city schools split from the school system, and there are people school system might function in Mobile. Councilman Fred curious as to whether a city school system makes sense Richardson has publicly advocated for a city system in for Mobile.” the past, but did not return a call seeking comment for this Nine schools in the Mobile County Public School report and was not available at a council pre-conference System were deemed “failing” under the Alabama Acmeeting Tuesday. countability Act this year. Of those, all but one falls Councilman Joel Daves said this week he supports 6 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 the idea of a feasibility study, but would like it to focus on two main points: whether a city school system would “make sense from a fiscal standpoint” and whether it would improve educational opportunities for students in Mobile. Asked about the possibility of a private study, Daves said, “I don’t see anything wrong with that.” Gregory said she’d support any study that would analyze where the money going to MCPSS is being spent, though she said there’s currently not enough information to determine if separating from MCPSS would be a positive move for Mobile. She also said any momentum toward such a split shouldn’t come from the city, but should be “community driven” and should include the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners. “I’m thinking about an analysis, not some study done with the intent to automatically do something. That’s not the way it should work,” Gregory said. “Finding out where things are and starting a conversation may be what it takes for the school system, especially with a new superintendent, to look internally and see what they need to do differently. If anybody’s against research and information, that tells you something right there.” If Mobile were to split from the county school system it would be the fourth city to do so since 2012 — following Saraland, Satsuma and Chickasaw. However, given the number of students within the city limits, it could essentially halve the MCPSS student population and its per-pupil funding from the state. However, it does appear MCPSS could be gearing up for a response to a proposal if one is made. In recent weeks, the district has been developing a “Better Together” campaign that includes a pamphlet Lagniappe obtained with a headline reading: “Our students have more opportunities and more choices when our city and county work together.” Among other information about the school system’s “challengers,” the same pamphlet claims “families are moving westward, leaving schools inside the cities of Mobile and Prichard.” But the pamphlet makes no direct mention about the talks of studying a city school system in Mobile. Outgoing Superintendent Martha Peek, who will retire in July, said no one with MCPSS has been involved in conversations with the city. While she’s heard the same “rumblings” about a possible feasibility study as others, Peek said she has not received any concrete information so far. “There does seem to be some discussions happening on the city’s part but we’ve not been involved in those,” Peek said. “At this time our main focus is making sure our students are prepared to take the annual state tests. That’s where our energy is right now, but we’re definitely listening and trying to get what information we can.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE It’s a gas LOCAL CUSTOMERS BECOME HEATED OVER HIGH BILLS FROM SPIRE BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe Despite exorbitant bills received by many customers recently, Spire claims it actually decreased rates since it acquired Mobile Gas last year. D espite complaints from a number of customers, officials with Spire have said the natural gas utility has made efforts to lower costs. But since acquiring Mobile Gas last fall, Spire Inc. has had a hard time endearing itself to customers, based on a number of complaints about its rates. Mike Guilday, whose home is equipped with a natural gas water heater, said his bills have been erratic since Spire took over. “My natural gas bills have been astronomical,” he said. “My bills were $40 in November, but jumped up to $90, $175 and $75 in the months since. There’s no way my bill could be that high.” Guilday said he can’t fathom that his bill would jump to $175 for use of a water heater only. “I’ll call and say ‘I think my reading’s wrong’ and it’s the same thing every time, they’ll say ‘it’s not wrong,’” he said. Under Mobile Gas, Guilday said his bill wasn’t subject to “big swings” like it has been recently. “I’d understand if it was a couple bucks, but there’s no way it could be that expensive,” he said. In response to the complaints, Spire spokeswoman Jenny Gobble acknowledged bills have been higher than normal this winter. “That’s because it was a much colder winter,” she wrote in an email message. “What many customers are seeing is an increase in usage that is leading to the higher bills. While we have had a couple of mild winters, customers are seeing bills similar to January 2014, when it was bitterly cold for an extended period.” As for a situation like Guilday described, Gobble said if it’s colder outside, a water heater or furnace runs longer to produce the same amount of heat. ”We’d be happy to walk them through how their bill is calculated and how their usage is similar to winter 2014. We want to help if these high bills are a hardship. The best thing our customers can do is give us a call at 800-2924008.” Oakleigh Garden District resident Melissa Kyle wrote in an email message that her bill quadrupled after her home was recently insulated. Zanathious Horn complained the high bills have forced him into a payment plan, but Spire is still threatening to disconnect his service. Guilday also complained about Spire customer service. He said it’s hard to reach a customer service representative, and technicians give only a short window of time to have someone home to read a meter. Several residents provided Lagniappe with a document Spire apparently filed with the state Public Service Commission showing an increase in rates. The document, according to PSC spokeswoman Michelle R. Niewald, shows rates from the company’s central Alabama service area of Montgomery and Birmingham. Rates for the Mobile region have dropped, she wrote in an email message. The rates have dropped more than 20 cents per therm, which is a unit of measurement for heat, she wrote. “The rates in the Mobile area dropped nearly 21 cents per therm with our Dec. 1 filing,” she wrote. “Most residential customers use 354 therms per year (in a year with average temperatures) so this lower rate would help customers save around $70 a year. We also lowered rates another 7 cents per therm on Feb. 1 to pass along our savings from the tax reform legislation, which adds up to another $25 per year in savings.” Like Gobble, Niewald said the higher bills were a result of a “historically cold” winter. “Despite lower rates this year, this winter was historically cold — so customers were using much more energy to heat their homes and water than normal,” she wrote. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Following protocol POLICE HIRINGS USUALLY ‘LENGTHY AND ARDUOUS,’ DELMORE SAYS BY JOHN MULLEN Photo | Lagniappe/Facebook Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson recently hired Sgt. Tony Goubil to (right) the Fairhope Police Department without Chief Joe Petties’ authorization. P olice Chief Ed Delmore currently has openings for five police officers on the Gulf Shores force. This month he and his staff will bring in about 50 candidates from a stack of about 100 applications to undergo “a lengthy and arduous process” to determine if any meet his department’s exacting requirements. “If we only get one or we get zero, we’ll do it all over again,” Delmore said. “I’m not going to lower the bar and make a 20- or 30-year mistake. This is what a modern professional organization does when it hires a police officer.” Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson’s recent hire of Tony Goubil as a sergeant in that city’s police department has law enforcement officials from around the state talking about the process used to hire him. Wilson announced she had hired Goubil at a recent council meeting, surprising everyone in the room — including her city’s own police chief, Joseph Petties. Council members have said the mayor skirted rigid protocols for hiring sworn officers. “I am not understanding how someone can be hired under my department without my knowledge and without any input from me,” Petties said in an email to Wilson. “This has been handled totally different than any hires in the past. I have been a police officer with Fairhope for 27 years and a sergeant has never been brought in from outside.” In Gulf Shores, command-level officers are also grown from within through years of hard work and advancement, Delmore said. He didn’t speak specifically to Fairhope’s situation but focused on how he and his department handle new hires and promotions. “The philosophy is if you can bring in people to the organization from the outside without going through the testing process, what message does that send to your organization?” Delmore said. “Why should I prepare myself for the promotional process and why should I expect that I’m going to get promoted if at any time they can just yank somebody in from the outside? At that middle management level, it’s very detrimental to the morale of the organization and the long-term effects of that are significant.” Petties’ email said those types of effects are now festering within his department after Goubil’s secretive hiring by the mayor. “My officers feel as though they weren’t given an opportunity to apply for the promotion and those that have gone through the process for 8 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 promotion feel slighted,” Petties wrote to Wilson. “They feel that it’s not what you do, but who you know. The chain of command has been completely undermined, thus making it nonexistent.” Petties said Monday morning he believed a solution was in the works. “I met with the mayor and we’re trying to work together as a team because my belief is if we don’t it’s going to destroy the city,” Petties said. “There’s a lot of people getting involved in things, and things are getting to the point to where it’s creating more problems than solving the problems. I’m trying to just solve the problem.” Delmore said in Gulf Shores the only nontested positions are chief and assistant chief. All other hires and promotions are made through a step-by-step process. It starts with a simple application but becomes complicated quickly. Candidates brought in must have passed a basic statewide aptitude test for police officers. Delmore says it scrutinizes for spelling, grammar and attention to detail, and mistakes can eliminate a candidate. Those asked to come in for the daylong initial evaluation first face an orientation, physical agility tests and at 1 p.m. sit down for another written test “more significant than the state test.” Failing any of the physical tests or scoring less than 70 percent on the written test eliminates a candidate. Any who continue to show promise will then face an intense oral interview with several members of the department’s command staff, a complete background check including interviewing family members, a polygraph test, scanning a candidate’s social media posts, a written and oral psychological assessment, and medical and drug screening. “Then they are potentially offered a position,” Delmore said. Once on the force, if the officer has not been through the 13-week police academy, they must complete that course. Once on the street, they spend up to 14 weeks working alongside a veteran officer who eventually turns more and more duties over to the recruit. Still, new officers are on a state-mandated probation for a year where they are constantly evaluated to gauge if they are a fit for the Gulf Shores Police Department. “We’re not shy,” Delmore said. “If we find somebody that just doesn’t seem to be well-suited for this, isn’t adapting well to our organization or law enforcement in general, we’re not going to retain them.”

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Election integrity SHERIFF CANDIDATE CLAIMS ETHICS ALLEGATIONS WERE CLEARED BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe/Facebook Mobile County Sheriff candidate Charlie Wyckoff (right) said Sheriff Sam Cochran’s complaints against his campaign have been resolved. A candidate challenging Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is downplaying a recent election complaint filed by Cochran last month as a political move and attempted character assassination. As previously reported, Charlie Wyckoff was the subject of a complaint to the Mobile County Probate Court filed in February signed personally by Cochran. The complaint, which Cochran said he filed in the name of election integrity, alleges Wyckoff failed to take several legally required steps before he began his campaign for sheriff. Last June was the “official” launch of Wyckoff’s campaign, but he’s been putting his name out there since at least 2015, when he started distributing signs and bumper stickers proclaiming “a new sheriff in town.” He’s also maintained a campaign website for nearly three years. Cochran cited those and other examples as potential violations of state laws prohibiting the “solicitation and receipt of campaign donations” more than one year before an election. However, that law does not place a restriction on campaigning in general and doesn’t apply to loans a candidate makes to his or her own campaign committee. Wyckoff said the stickers, signs, antique cars and parade fees “all came from my pocket.” What’s more, he claims his campaign has been investigated and cleared of similar allegations and said Cochran’s attempt to rehash them “looks awful political” in his view. “The law says you can campaign all you want to with your own money, but once you start fundraising it becomes a new issue,” he said. “There are some other things that trigger that your campaign is in motion, and we didn’t hit any of those markers until June 2017.” One of Wyckoff’s campaign websites, which appears to have been created in June 2015, does include a section for campaign donations but it also states that “The FUND RAISING begins for our campaign on June 6, 2017” — a year to the day before the 2018 primary elections. However, Cochran’s complaint also alleges Wyckoff failed to designate a principal campaign committee, establish a segregated financial account for his campaign or file a Statement of Economic Interest with the Alabama Ethics Commission before he officially entered the race as well. The Fair Campaign Finances Act requires those seeking office to designate a principal campaign committee within five days of becoming a candidate. Under the law, a person becomes a candidate when they qualify with a political party or receive or spend more than $1,000. It’s unclear whether that threshold for candidacy applies to personal expenditures. Wyckoff appears to have made several expenditures from late 2015 through April 11, 2017, when the paperwork for his campaign committee was filed in probate court. Cochran’s complaint also says Wyckoff should have filed a Statement of Economic Interest with the Ethics Commission before he began spending money on his campaign, but guidance Secretary of State John Merrill’s office distributes to candidates suggests otherwise. According to the 2017 Candidate Filing Guide, a SOEI must be filed on the date a candidate’s qualifying papers are filed. Based on available records, Wyckoff’s dates don’t appear to match, as his SOEI was actually filed on April 7, 2017 — a few days before his committee was formed. In Cochran’s complaint, he claims that any failure to submit an SOEI in accordance with the law should prevent Wyckoff’s name from appearing on the ballot, but according to Elections Coordinator Kim Tillman, he’s already a qualified candidate in the eyes of the probate court. What’s more, Wyckoff claims his campaign has already been subject to legal reviews by the Ethics Commission and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and allowed to proceed. Lagniappe was able to confirm through Ethics Director Tom Albritton that a complaint was filed against Wyckoff related to his campaign but the details of those allegations are unknown. It was dismissed last August after an investigation found “no probable cause” of Wyckoff or his campaign violating any of Alabama’s ethics laws. The DA’s office does not comment on, confirm nor deny the existence of criminal investigations, so there’s no way to verify Wyckoff’s claims that he was cleared after a probe by Chief Investigator Mike Morgan last summer. “I don’t have a clue who filed those first complaints, but this last one had [Cochran’s] signature on it,” Wyckoff said. “Now I can put a name and face on who has filed a false accusation against me. I had several people say, ‘you’re a victim of character assassination.’” Wyckoff said he’s made every effort to run his campaign “by the book,” though he did concede that Alabama’s election laws can be confusing to navigate for a political newcomer. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | COASTAL ALABAMA Water Distribution System Upgrades, $5,306,000 Collection System/Lift Station Upgrades, $12,805,000 RESTORE Act Eastern Shore Eastern Shore Sanitary Sewer Overflows Prevention Plan, $1,000,000 $315 MILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS GREENLIGHTED BY OIL SPILL COUNCIL BY GABRIEL TYNES T he Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council, tasked with disbursing some $708 million in civil penalties against BP for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, met Wednesday to approve 46 projects to include in a draft multi-year implementation plan (MIP; also a state expenditure plan, SEP) worth a total of $315,358,331. The projects are generally economic or environmental in nature and will be funded through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund once the council finalizes the plan after a public comment period and gains the approval of the United States Department of Treasury and, in some cases, the federal Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council. All but one of the projects in the draft plan were approved unanimously by the 10-member council, which comprises Baldwin County Commissioner Frank Burt, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier, Bayou La Batre Mayor Terry Downey, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood, Alabama State Port Authority Executive Director Jimmy Lyons and former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner, who is serving as a liaison to Gov. Kay Ivey. The draft MIP will be the culmination of four years’ worth of work for the council, which chose this round of projects from about 370 submitted for review. “If we can get the draft written in two to three weeks, then allow another 45 days for public comments, then a few weeks to review the comments … we’re probably in the vicinity of four to six months before we see any of the funds,” said council Chairman Jimmy Lyons, who earlier explained how the state currently has access to about $183 million from BP, but expects annual payments of around $40 million through fiscal year 2031. “We had a lot of work sessions and there was a lot of discussions back and forth,” he said about the selections. “I think we have a good array of projects, everybody is not going to be happy with every project, but we have some good projects and we think all of them provide significant benefits to the Gulf Coast region.” Each member secured several projects directly benefiting the areas they represent, but they also agreed to seek funding for six proposals deemed “regional” in nature, including $28.7 million toward the planned $52 million automotive shipping facility at the Port of Mobile and $11.3 million toward the $19.8 million cost of acquiring rights of way for the planned extension of the Foley Beach Express to Interstate 65. Sewer projects on both sides of the bay are tentatively funded in the draft MIP as well as other efforts to improve water quality, such as $10 million to pave dirt roads in South Mobile County, $1.1 million for stormwater enhancements in West Mobile County and $3 million for stormwater mapping and resiliency in the city of Mobile. “There are some really, really good [projects], then there are a lot of roads,” she said. In January, as the council was selecting projects to consider, Callaway likened road and port projects to pork, suggesting they are better suited to receive federal transportation funding or seek private investment. “All of the blueway projects, the greenway, the restoration projects, they are fabulous,” she said Wednesday. “But it seems they missed some really good opportunities. There are some really good projects that didn’t make the cut that seem like no-brainers,” she said, using as an example a $10 million request to purchase private land on the west end of Dauphin Island. But Callaway admitted some projects left out of the initial draft MIP may be available for funding through other sources, or possibly through the council again when another round of funding is available down the line. But she said she is also “disappointed” with the council’s level of public engagement throughout the process, which leaves a lot of questions unanswered. By location, the projects approved by the council March 12 are as follows: Baldwin County New Stream-Gaging Station on Fish River at County Road 32, $87,250 Lillian Park Beach Habitat and Shoreline Protection, $626,460 Longevity, Stability & Water Quality Improvements, Bon Secour DMDA, $340,744 Baldwin County ALDOT capacity improvements, $56,800,000 Fort Morgan Parkway Trail Extension, $4,433,600 Meaher Park Improvements, $3,450,000 Bayou La Batre Redevelop City Docks, $21,028,000 Extension of Effluent Force Main from Bayou La Batre WWTP, $15,600,000 Water Distribution System Upgrades, $5,306,000 Collection System/Lift Station Upgrades, $12,805,000 Chickasaw City of Chickasaw Sewer Rehabilitation Project, $1,250,000 Dauphin Island Aloe Bay Harbor Town, $14,346,382 Aloe Bay/Mississippi Sounds Water Quality Enhancement Project, $11,500,000 Fairhope Fairhope Area Community-Based Comprehensive Land Use Plan, $650,000 Working Waterfront and Greenspace Restoration Project, $6,200,000 Fairhope Sewer Upgrade Phase I, $10,000,000 Gulf Shores Ambassadors of the Environment, $9,748,254 Little Lagoon Restoration Project, $5,995,686 Mobile Historic Africatown Restoration Center, $3,581,762 Perch Creek Area Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line CIPP (MAWSS), $3,548,590 Innovating St. Louis Street: Mobile’s Technology Corridor, $5,885,500 Mobile Area Stormwater Mapping & Resiliency Planning, $3,000,000 Mobile Greenway Initiative, $9,700,000 Three Mile Creek Watershed Restoration, $11,730,000 One Mobile: Reconnecting People, Work and Play through Complete Streets, $1,250,000 Mobile County Mobile County Blueway Trail Development, $8,000,000 Dirt Road Paving (Sediment Reduction) Program, $10,093,120 Implementing Stormwater Management Improvements for Toulmin Springs Branch and Gum Tree Branch, $1,187,130 Mount Vernon Mt. Vernon Water Treatment Plant, $1,500,000 Orange Beach Environmental Restoration of Cotton Bayou and Terry Cove Canals, $500,00 Gulf Coast Wildlife Recovery and Interpretive Center Feasibility and Design, $275,000 Gulf Coast Engineering Research Station (Auburn University), $9,000,000 Expansion of the Orange Beach Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, $183,500 Alabama Point Seawall Repair, $2,488,000 Canal Road Improvements, $1,842,270 Orange Beach North Sewer Force Main Upgrade, $5,195,000 Regional Characterization and Delineation of Significant Sand Resource Areas Essential for Beach Restoration, Offshore Alabama (Geological Survey of Alabama), $922,500 Development for a Regional Strategic Plan for the Coastal Alabama Region (Coastal Alabama Partnership), $562,500 Alabama Gulf Seafood Marketing Program, $2,852,135 Baldwin Beach Express I-10 to I-65 Extension Right-of-Way Acquisition, $11,340,000 Replacement of Substandard Facilities at the ADEM Coastal Office & Mobile Field Office, $5,862,717 Alabama State Port Authority Automotive Logistics RO-RO Terminal, $28,767,710 Satsuma Northwest Satsuma Water and Sewer Project, $1,760,700 BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Bridging the gap TOLL BRIDGE FOR SALE, OTHERS PROPOSED TO MOVE FORWARD BY JOHN MULLEN W anna buy a bridge? We’ll sweeten the deal with three expressways and a tunnel. American Roads, the owner of the Foley Beach Express, three other toll roads in Alabama and a tunnel between Michigan and Canada, is for sale, according to Neal Belitsky. “We anticipate that this will be wrapped up sometime this year,” Belitsky said. “We are owned by another company, Syncora, and Syncora has put the company up for sale. The company will stay together and the assets will stay together.” His company’s bridge is just one of three being talked about in the resort areas of South Baldwin County. The city of Orange Beach is planning a span over Wolf Bay from the area of Doc’s Seafood Shack to a north landing on private property. West of the Foley Beach Express bridge the state is working on a corridor from the express road just south of County Road 8 to a bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway just west of the Orange Beach Water Treatment Plant and Jack Edwards Airport. Belitsky’s company originally planned several improvements on the Foley span and the toll plaza during the offseason, but none of that work has been undertaken. “The problem again is real estate and land-use issues and we are resolving those,” he said. “To do the work during the season just doesn’t make any sense. We’ll pick up on that 10 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 after [the season].” The company had planned on restriping the bridge into a three-lane configuration, making the center reversible depending on traffic volume. There were also plans to add toll booths and widen the approach to the toll plaza on the north side. Both plans are on hold. Belitsky said the company will still add video tolling this spring. Cameras will photograph license plates and debit customers who are signed up for the program. Those who are not will be sent a bill to the address registered for the plate. “The improvements we are making will triple the capacity of the Beach Express Bridge and dramatically accelerate the flow of traffic,” Belitsky said. Belitsky said information on how the video tolling works and how to sign up will be released in April; the plan is to have the system running by Memorial Day. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said preliminary work is underway on the Wolf Bay Bridge but there is no timeline on when the city hopes to start construction. “We are still in the permitting and design phase, which is a 12- to 18-month time period,” he said. “We’re hoping it’s closer to 12. At the end of that phase, if we are permitted we plan to move forward with beginning construction as quickly as possible.” Kennon said landowners on the north side — David Lawrenz and George Barber — are ready to proceed and expect growth in the area, which is mostly open land.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

BAYBRIEF | COASTAL ALABAMA Major impacts ENVIRONMENTALISTS QUESTION ROSY CHANNEL-WIDENING REPORT A BY JASON JOHNSON mid a multimillion-dollar study, the Army Corps of Engineers anticipates expanding the Mobile Ship Channel would have little ecological impact on Mobile Bay, but local environmentalists believe that’s too good to be true. The Corps’ Mobile District is about halfway through evaluating the potential economic and environmental impacts of deepening and widening the federal shipping channel. About 36 miles long, it has a current depth of of around 45 feet. However, while the sizes of vessels in the global shipping industry have grown, officials at the Alabama State Port Authority say the channel they use when calling on Mobile has not. ASPA President and CEO Jimmy Lyons said the state made “some strategic decisions” about a necessary depth when constructing a container terminal in 2005 based on what, at the time, were thought to be the largest ships the port could see for several decades. “We were wrong. We got caught flat footed,” Lyons said. “We have ships we’re handling today that are 30 percent larger than that, and we expect far larger ships in the foreseeable future.” For shipping companies, which Lyons called the port’s “ultimate customers,” there can be great benefits to using larger ships because they reduce the number of trips necessary to move goods. Congressional approval and funding will be needed to move forward with any expansion, but the Corps’ current evaluation is based on a proposal to deepen the channel to 50 feet while widening a five-mile stretch 100 feet to create a passing lane for faster-moving ships. Expanding the channel would require additional dredging, and the resulting increase in the size and frequency of ships visiting the port would have some effect on Mobile Bay. The Corps has been studying those potential effects. The study has focused on how “major environmental resources” could be impacted, factors including wetlands, submerged aquatic vegetation and benthic invertebrates that make up the basis of the food chain, as well as aquatic life such as fish and oysters. According to environmental engineer Jacob Berkowitz, there are roughly 77,000 acres of wetlands around Mobile Bay and, based on the Corps’ initial projects, he said any impact to those would be minimal if the shipping channel were expanded today. During a public meeting in late February, Berkowitz gave a similar forecast on how those other “major environmental resources” would fare during and after a five-foot expansion even when considering the possibility of future sea level rise — something the Corps is required to do. “Given the best available resources and applying our cutting-edge scientific approaches, we predict no major impacts or loss of resources if this project were to be built, and that’s across all five of those areas that we know are important,” Berkowitz added. Theoretically, environmental groups such as Mobile Baykeeper should be pleased to hear that a large and controversial project won’t have negative effects on the area’s ecosystem. However, Executive Director Casi Callaway says it’s actually been “worrisome” for her and others concerned about possible environmental impacts from the channel expansion because “finding no measurable impacts” would 12 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 negate the need to discuss possible mitigation efforts. Callaway said Baykeeper has been researching similar projects in shipping channels throughout the Southeast and have found none without environmental impacts. “It will change the nature of Mobile Bay. The question is to what extent,” she said. “It’s just not possible that there are zero measurable impacts on five out of five of the areas they’re studying. It just isn’t true, and saying that makes the community question the veracity of the entire study.” Callaway said she doesn’t have any reason to believe the Corps is being intentionally misleading, but said the preliminary information presented on Feb. 22 was “a simplification” that provided no specific information for the public to consider or question. It’s important to note the meeting last month was the first and only town IT’S JUST NOT POSSIBLE THAT THERE ARE ZERO MEASURABLE IMPACTS ... AND SAYING THAT MAKES THE COMMUNITY QUESTION THE VERACITY OF THE ENTIRE STUDY.” hall-style public meeting — where citizens are permitted to ask questions from the floor — the Corps has scheduled since it began studying options for a channel expansion nearly four years ago. While the Corps has had several public meetings in an “open house” format, Baykeeper and other groups repeatedly requested a town hall-style meeting so they could ask questions and receive answers publicly instead of in one-on-one interactions with members of the Corps’ team. The next step in the process is the release of the Corps’ draft of the supplemental environmental impact statement, scheduled in June. Though the document will be open for public comment, Callaway said she’s hopeful the Corps can schedule another public meeting before that occurs with a “deeper level of detail.” Despite concerns with early information from the Corps’ study, District Commander Col. James A. DeLapp said he and his staff “fully understand the importance of the environment.” “This is second largest delta in the United States,” he said. “Mobile Bay is a gem and a resource that we want to make sure we’re good stewards of.”

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES St. Paddy’s Day brings backyard visitor ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM THE BRANCHES PARTED AND OUT STEPPED THE FAMED CRICHTON LEPRECHAUN. I KNEW HIM IN AN INSTANT FROM HIS MASSIVELY VIRAL YOUTUBE VIDEO AND THE AMAZINGLY ACCURATE ‘AMATEUR SKETCH.’” 14 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 ing through mailboxes looking at people’s gas bills, then comparing them to their meters. Let’s just say ‘Cha-Ching!’” “You know going through people’s mail is a federal offense,” I said. “So is not reporting a pot of gold on your taxes,” he said, giving me a hard look. I caught his drift. “Are you saying the gas company is ripping people off? That’s pretty hard to believe, Steve,” I said. “I’m sure Spire is a quality, out-of-town company only interested in giving Mobilians the finest gas service possible for the lowest price. Certainly any wildly fluctuating bills customers may have experienced are simply a result of the bitter cold we’ve experienced of late and not part of any type of ineptitude stemming from a lack of giving a damn about our community.” “Oh! Look who believes in fairytale creatures!” he said laughing. “Which is more likely, a leprechaun roaming around your backyard with a pot of gold or a public utility that’s actually trying to keep prices down? Next you’ll tell me you have a pet unicorn.” “Wait … you mean you’re not actually the Crichton Leprechaun?” I asked as it all started to sink in. “Don’t be an idiot,” he said laughing. “I’m just a Peeping Tom on my way to a St. Patrick’s Day party in the neighborhood. Tell your wife thanks!” With that he hit me hard on the knee with his cane and ran for the gate and disappeared, yelling, “Everybody who sees a leprechaun say yeah!” THEGADFLY Irish jig, or at least twerking,” he said. “I’m sorry … um, Mr. Leprechaun, I’m just a little blown away by all of this. I feel like a crackhead that got ahold of the wrong stuff, if you know what I mean,” I said, trying to relate to my small visitor. “Oh Lordy! Please don’t start quoting that idiotic news report! I can’t go anywhere without someone yelling, ‘Might be a crackhead!’ or ‘Where da gold at!’ My kids are completely embarrassed. They’re teenagers. You know how they get,” he said. “Absolutely, I have two teens right now and they’re totally embarrassed of just having me so much as breathe around them,” I said. Soon we were chatting away about raising teens and the challenges of trying to keep them from getting in trouble or doing stupid things. “Mr. Leprechaun, it’s just heartbreaking that your son felt like he had to give away pots of gold to all his classmates just to be popular,” I said. “Please, please, call me Steve. Let’s not be so formal. After all, I am about to make you a very rich man!” he said. “OK, Steve. Do you mind if I ask a question, though?” I asked. “You just did, laddie!!!” he said, jabbing me with his cane. “Of course, anything.” “What are you doing in my backyard? I thought you lived in Crichton,” I said. “If you want to be a half-wit the rest of your life, keep getting all your information from TV news,” Steve said, sounding irritated. “First of all, I don’t live in Crichton. Why would I live in Crichton if I have a pot of gold? The whole ‘Crichton Leprechaun’ thing was made for TV. I’ve had a phat pad on Dog River for years now.” “So what were you doing in Crichton?” I asked. “The kids go to school at UMS. I was coming back from a baseball game and thought I saw some gold on the side of the road. Turned out to be just someone’s gold tooth that had fallen out, but by the time I was headed back to the car I was spotted, and, well, the rest is history,” he said. Steve seemed a little worked up. Was being the Crichton Leprechaun really so bad? It sounded better than the Dog River Leprechaun, I thought. “Hey man, you want a beer?” I asked, figuring it might calm him down. “No thank you, I don’t drink,” he said. “Oh, I’m sorry,” I said. “I’m joking ya dunderhead! I’m Irish! Of course I drink!!!” he said. I got him a beer and he took a good, long swig. “So really, why are you rooting around in my backyard? No gold teeth back here,” I said. “Well, I thought I might sneak a wee peek at your pretty wife while she was taking a shower,” he said. Then he started laughing and poked me with his cane. “I’m kidding! I was looking at your gas meter!” “What? Why were you doing that?” I asked as he gulped down his beer and started a second. “Laddie, we leprechauns are always interested in ‘where da gold at,’ and those folks at Spire are definitely bringing in the nuggets right now,” he said. “I’ve been go- Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen I was on my patio in the heart of MiMo the other evening just enjoying some of the fantastic new daylight savings and drinking a beer when I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. When I looked, nothing was immediately obvious, but then there was a low whistle that came from one of the shrubs and I ran over to see who it was. “Come on out of there!” I demanded, brandishing a nearby shovel I’d fortunately left out in the rain to rust for the past month. The branches parted and out stepped the famed Crichton Leprechaun. I knew him in an instant from his massively viral YouTube video and the amazingly accurate “amateur sketch.” “Oh my God ….” I stammered, dropping the shovel. “You’re the ….” “That’s right, laddie, I’m the Crichton Leprechaun. You caught me. Your fortune is made. You’re gonna ‘get da gold,’ so to speak,” he said. I was still practically speechless. Like everyone else, I had long laughed at the concept of the Crichton Leprechaun and the ridiculous WPMI story that ran 12 years ago. But here he was in all his glory — in my backyard! “What’s wrong, laddie, cat got your shillelagh? You just caught a leprechaun! You should be dancing an

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The art of doing nothing ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T his weekend as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, we think a lot about luck. Four-leaf clovers and pots of gold at the end of some magical rainbow, or if you live in Mobile, a tree in Crichton. Most people don’t put too much stock in luck or chance. But as we once again watch our national, state and local leaders do virtually nothing to address mass shootings in our schools, all we can do is pray and hope we are “lucky” enough that it won’t happen here. Fingers crossed — that’s our best policy, it seems. And that is just mindboggling to me. Sure, right after a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month, talks of raising the minimum age for purchase of some types of weapons, strengthening background checks, addressing mental health issues or even just banning the sale of “bump stocks” (which seems like a no-brainer) were talked about. But talk is about all we got. Alabama State Rep. Will Ainsworth did introduce a bill that would allow teachers who completed a special training course to be armed. The president at one point expressed support for this type of measure as well. But could there be a dumber idea on the planet? All you need to do is think of the creepiest high school teacher you had. You know the one. Can you see his face? I promise you, he would be the first in line to take the course so he can pack heat at school. I do not want Mr. Creepy McCreeperson packing heat at my kids’ schools on a daily basis. All of the myriad things that could go wrong with that plan are far more frightening than the potential for a mass shooting. Thankfully, talk of that nonsense seems to be dying down. Let’s keep it that way. But aside from proposing our teachers carry firearms in the pockets of their apple-embroidered sweaters or tight little coach shorts, what else is being done? State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) introduced a bill that would allow the Education Advancement and Technology Fund to be used to fund school security measures. This is about the only measure that seems to have some life still left in it this legislative session, though it is not without its critics. Some Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox, have said we should not raid technology funds to pay for school security. And House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (RMonrovia) and President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) have called for a “deliberate” approach to school safety measures, which will probably push the discussion into next year. In other words, they “deliberately” don’t want to have to do anything in an election year. Nationally, you guessed it — pretty much nothing is also being done. The Senate is focusing on banking reform and then will move on to legislation addressing sex trafficking. There is one limited bill in the Senate co-sponsored by John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) that would slightly strengthen background checks. It could come to the floor for a vote but, predictably, both parties are blaming each other for preventing that. But even if it did, critics say, it would do very little 16 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 to help as all it does is give local and federal authorities more “incentive” to report relevant information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. As if dead high schoolers in Florida and dead first-graders in Connecticut isn’t enough “incentive.” Back here in sweet home Ala-bammy, Gov. Kay Ivey has essentially followed the same path as the Legislature, announcing her office will not be doing anything anytime soon as well, as she has formed a “committee” to study the issue. She wants the committee’s report back by April 30, which is after this session of the Legislature ends. So unless they call a special session, nothing will be done until next year. You gotta love committees. You look like you are doing something but you are really doing nothing. There are many famous quotes on why committees are completely ineffective — most of the time, that ineffectiveness and inactivity is by design — but my two favorites are “a committee is a group of people who individually can do nothing, but who, as a group, can meet and decide that nothing can be done.” Or as crazy Ross Perot once wisely said, “If you see a snake, just kill it, don’t appoint a committee on snakes.” Hey, can you blame her or the rest of her worthless cohorts on Goat Hill? It’s an election year. We can’t expect them to be worried about the safety of our children when there are fundraisers to be held and lobbyists to be placated. To their credit, Baldwin County officials decided not to wait on the folks in Montgomery or D.C. and took matters into their own hands. Last week, Superintendent Eddie Tyler unveiled an enhanced school safety plan for its 46 campuses in response to the Parkland shooting. This plan includes heightening security at all of the entrances and exits of the schools and making sure each campus has its own armed law enforcement officer trained to be a school resource officer. Since, by state law, school employees can’t be armed, these officers would be compensated through their departments. Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack and several of the county’s mayors all expressed support for this plan. In response to the shooting, Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Martha Peek pointed to the school safety plans already in place and the regular drills they conduct to make sure all of the teachers and students are prepared. Peek, along with the director of MCPSS security Andy Gatewood, expressed support for changing the law to arm school resource officers, though they didn’t say MCPSS was actively lobbying for such a change. And they did not express any plan to put more armed law enforcement officers on campus as Tyler said the Baldwin County system would. Compared to Baldwin’s response, Mobile’s seems pretty tepid at this point. They already had “school safety plans” and drills in place at Stoneman Douglas, too. Is that really the best we have, MCPSS? I know it’s a complicated issue, but can we see just a tiny bit more urgency here? I hope so. These are our babies. Do something more! I guess, in the meantime, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed, as that’s about all we can do.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Are tariffs ever appropriate? BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM P resident Donald Trump is taking heat from all sides on this one. Last week, he announced a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. For the time being, Canada and Mexico have been excluded from these tariffs as NAFTA is undergoing renegotiations, but that could change. The issue is China and a few other bad actors that have been subsidizing their domestic steel and aluminum production, to the point where they have much more than they need. They then export this excess capacity, depressing steel prices and driving United States manufacturers out of business. A country that is subsidizing manufacturing to gain an unfair advantage — does that sound familiar? Back when European Aeronautic Defence and Space was competing for the U.S. Air Force’s $35 billion refueling tanker contract and had planned to assemble that aircraft in Mobile, EADS competitor Boeing cried foul. In the middle of the contest, the World Trade Organization declared the European governments had given EADS’s Airbus illegal subsidies, and therefore EADS had an unfair advantage against Boeing. EADS won the first round of bidding to supply the new tanker, but Boeing filed a protest claiming irregularities in the bid process. Boeing got another shot at it, and with a cloud of illegal subsidies and a new set of bidding rules, Boeing emerged victorious in 2011. (Update: Seven years later, it’s not going particularly well for Boeing, as the Washington State-based contractor is consistently missing deadlines and incurring billions of dollars in cost overruns.) The point is back then, the specter of illegal subsidies by a foreign government was a significant enough concern for many of the same people poo-pooing Trump’s actions now to demand action. Back in 2006, Washington State senior U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, also known as “just a mom in tennis shoes,” cried foul over the alleged subsidies EADS was receiving and demanded the Bush administration take action to curtail the unfair advantage EADS had over Boeing. Trump’s tariffs elicited nearly the opposite response from Murray last week. “President Trump’s reckless proclamation to impose broad tariffs, against the wishes of his own economic advisors, is alarming,” she said in a statement. “Perhaps no state stands to lose more from Trump-inflicted price increases and a trade war than ours. The inevitable retaliation will hurt growers across our state, drive up the costs of houses, cars, and everyday goods, and jeopardize our state’s economy.” Perhaps if the steel industry had a more prominent presence in her state than the prized aerospace manufacturer Boeing, she would have seen things differently. Trump’s pushback on the right comes from primarily two parties — the Never Trump types who oppose the president because he is Donald Trump and those who operate in an ideological world where absolute free trade is the best. The former is a psychological issue. The lat- 18 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 ter, much like the conservative purists’ counterparts on the left, does not account for human behavior. Sure, in theory, if the entire world operated on a free-trade basis, then the market could dictate the price of steel, aluminum and everything else in the world. But the world doesn’t work that way. Most other countries are looking to game the system in a way that benefits their people, their government or their oligarchs. We do not live in a world where free trade always prevails. We do not even live in a world where nations always acknowledge the international rules on trade. In this world of global economics where the rules tend to be guidelines, if not tariffs, then what is an appropriate response? Or do we just do nothing and allow the Chinese to flood the global market with cheap steel and say to heck with our steel manufacturing capacity? If the Chinese want to own the world’s steel industry and can produce it cheaper, then they can have it. Steel is nasty business anyway. (Anyone who remembers the peak of the steel industry in Birmingham can attest to this.) The fear is if the U.S. did that, then if the time ever came where the country, God forbid, had to go to war against China, it would be unable to produce certain armaments that required steel. What would be an acceptable alternative to tariffs? Some argue the Trans-Pacific Partnership would have given the U.S. and other Pacific Rim countries leverage over China to discourage it from manipulating the steel and aluminum market. These trade agreements have left many Americans with a sour taste in their mouths. They were promised economic prosperity. Then they wound up with depressed manufacturing wages and shuttered factories. You will have to forgive the American people for not rallying to the support of these so-called free trade agreements. Is there ever a time when tariffs are an appropriate measure? Tariff detractors often like to point to the Smoot-Hawley Act and former President Herbert Hoover. The argument: We enacted tariffs and next thing we know, it was the Great Depression. That may not be the best comparison for opponents. Globalization was not a prevailing force in economics. Also, Smoot-Hawley was intended to raise revenues for the federal government. Trump is dealing with other nations’ policies impacting domestic economics, and he’s not imposing tariffs as a revenue-collecting measure but as one that penalizes unfair trade practices. In a perfect world, Adam Smith’s vision of free trade would inspire competition and nations would be motivated by self-interest and achieve prosperity much more efficiently than government-regulated trade. Countries have figured out that when you pair the power of government with self-interest motivation, the theory of free trade doesn’t always prevail. That’s why Trump’s tariff proposal has merit and deserves consideration.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL USA Medical Center receives $9 million for renovations BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM U pward of 200 gathered March 6 at the University of South Alabama Medical Center to mark the completion of the renovation of the main entrance and lobby. “Our new entrance is just one example of how we are transforming the patient experience at USA Medical Center,” said administrator Sam Dean, who led renovation efforts. “As the region’s only academic medical center, we already offer the highest quality care. We want our facilities to match the strength of our staff.” The updated front entrance and lobby, funded by USA, includes a new front desk more centrally located so that staff members may offer assistance more quickly to visitors and patients. Where the front desk used to stand is a wall highlighting the people and organizations that support the mission of USA Medical Center: To help people lead longer, better lives. The lobby renovations were completed just days after the announcement that USA Medical Center received a $5 million private gift for its Level 1 trauma center from local philanthropist Herbert Meisler. The gift, combined with $4 million in grant funding from the state, sponsored by an economic bond issue earlier announced by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, will fund the Fanny Meisler Trauma Center — renamed in honor of Meisler’s late wife. Meisler’s financial contribution will facilitate USA trauma center’s efforts to expand its floor plan from 11,000 to 27,000 square feet and convert the current 22 private and semi-private exam rooms to 41 private exam beds. The renovation will serve to meet the increasing demands placed upon the region’s only Level 1 trauma center. “The USA Medical Center serves thousands of people each year and saves the lives of our citizens every day,” Meisler said. “The expansion of its Level 1 trauma center, the only one of its kind in the region, is vitally important to our community. I am so pleased to be able to give back to the University of South Alabama and to the USA Health System in this way.” Dr. John V. Marymont, vice president for medical affairs and dean of USA’s College of Medicine, said this investment is transformative for this region and the state. “Mr. Meisler’s generous gift is the capstone of a partnership with the state and USA Health that will transform trauma care in this region, enhance economic development and provide future emergency medicine physicians for Alabama,” Marymont said. “USA Health has committed to starting an emergency medicine residency to help fulfill the need for board-certified emergency medicine physicians in our state, and our expanded trauma center will greatly enhance those efforts.” “The USA Medical Center’s Level 1 trauma center is critical to our state’s Gulf Coast region,” Gov. Ivey said. “Not only is it a vital economic draw for corporate development, a facility of this caliber is imperative to our citizens who rely on receiving life-saving care. Mr. Meisler’s generosity will allow the trauma center expansion to move forward and become a reality.” Meisler and his late wife, Fanny, have been longtime benefactors of the university and USA Health. Their support of trauma care at USA began more than three decades ago with a gift to establish the Ripps-Meisler Endowed 20 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Chair in the USA College of Medicine. Additionally, the Meislers’ philanthropy enabled the university to establish the Fanny and Bert Meisler Endowed Professorship in Jewish Studies and to name USA’s student services building Meisler Hall. Financing secured for Retreat at Fairhope Village Colliers International - Atlanta recently arranged for both the equity and construction financing for the $38 million development of The Retreat at Fairhope Village, a 240-unit luxury apartment community in Fairhope. The construction loan was placed with a pair of banks on behalf of the partnership led by Leaf River Group LLC. Individual units at The Retreat at Fairhope Village will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, bay windows and have an average unit size of nearly 1,100 square feet. Site work begins in late March and the project is expected to be substantially completed by mid-2019, according to a news release. The site adjacent to The Shops at Fairhope Village, a Publix-anchored shopping center located on Highway 98 near its intersection with Veterans Drive. The Colliers equity and debt placement team included Forrest Speed and Ron Cameron. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) is a global real estate services company with more than 16,000 professionals operating in 66 countries. The Toronto-based multinational firm provides a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice for property sales; leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research and thought leadership consulting. For more information about the company, visit its website. Martin joins Mobile branch of Warren Averett Birmingham-based accounting and technology firm Warren Averett recently announced Todd Martin has joined the company’s Mobile office as a supervisor. Martin previously worked in Nashville for Ernst & Young as a tax senior in the private client services practice division. He comes to Warren Averett with experience in compliance, advisory and other tax services related to individuals and pass-through entities. At Warren Averett, Martin will play an active role in increasing the firm’s footprint in South Alabama. He is originally from Mobile and received bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance from Spring Hill College, as well as a master’s in tax accounting from The University of Alabama.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE DISH Cooking with … gas? Alternative cooking sources BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photo | Deposit Photos Stick it to the man and lower your gas bill by cooking outdoors during the cooler months. A hhhh, the time change! Oh, how I love the later daylight hours, allowing me to spend more of my workday in the backyard. I swear by winter root vegetables, smarterlooking clothes and my love of colder temps, but by February I’ve had enough of the sore fingers, dry skin and elevated gas bills. Speaking of which, I have a bone to pick with our local gas company and I’m hoping warmer temps will remedy my issues. It’s getting so my Spire Energy gas service has taken such a turn north over the past few months that I’m resorting to outdoor cooking. I know this was a harsh winter, but my home is a very efficient brick abode. My hot summers don’t reflect it in the bills, so why should my gas bill elevate? Many of my friends and social media acquaintances have noticed similar problems despite claims (by Spire) the cost of gas 22 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 has gone down by 4 percent. If we were twice as cold, should our bill cost four times as much? That’s the least of my worries. The real reason I’m bitter is because those pranksters at Spire called me at 3:50 a.m. and at 5:28 a.m. Thursday to tell me my gas bill was four days late. That has to be illegal. At any rate, it was enough to get me to lower my consumption so they get less of my paycheck. That leads me to this: cooking outdoors and less reliance on natural gas. From what I paid last month, I figure a tank of Blue Rhino would be cheaper. On an easy month I could exchange four or five and come out ahead. Of course the Hank Hill jokes of “propane and propane accessories” is an easy one to make, but on the serious side there are a lot of things you can do with a barbecue grill and a crawfish cooker. I first learned this last Halloween day when I had a gas leak. Spire came out and found the leak, shut down the gas and told me to call a plumber. I did, but the problem couldn’t be solved until the next day. I had a house full of guests coming that evening, so I cooked on my chilly patio. On my charcoal grill I lit the chimney starter. With a skillet over the flame of the chimney, I rendered bacon followed by shrimp in the fat. I mixed the two with cream cheese on Weber-grilled French bread for a delightful appetizer while the rest of my chili and such found warmth in a slow cooker. At first I felt really Mad Max-apocalyptic about my improvisation but I realized this wasn’t very hard. This past Friday morning during failed attempts to reach Spire customer service I began contemplating all the other things I could cook outdoors. My electric smoker (thanks, Pete) rocks, the charcoal is fantastic, the propane grill is quick and easy and the crawfish burner (I got a new one) is already my go-to for boiling and frying. This was going to be a snap! You couldn’t ask for a more perfect time of year to attempt my experiment. I probably won’t turn the heat on again until October so my range and oven would be the only draw on the meter. I already cook outside on any day the rain goes away. We should be fine. Charcoal grills are the most primitive. You’re almost caveman enough to hang wild game from a tree over open flame, then you realize it’s more controlled than that. The flavor that charcoal imparts to meat is unrivaled, but I will unashamedly say I think it’s more important for vegetables. I can fire up a steak on a propane grill and be happy but the veggies need the smoke. Red onion, squashes, mushrooms and a little balsamic really come to life on charcoal. Roast that cauliflower and do all your fancy stuff with it. Potatoes in “hobo bags” with corn, tomatoes, garlic and limas sing when you open them up for the last 15 minutes of cooking. Propane grills make everything easier. We cooked pork chops with little to no preparation last night and they were amazing. Fire it up and in minutes you’re hot enough to sear flesh, glaze fish on cedar and put grill marks on asparagus. If it’s all you have, then a cheap smoker box can get you close to that charcoal/smoker flavor. The other thing indoor amateurs will appreciate about propane grills is that almost all have a side burner. Whatever you do on your range can be done with your average gas grill once the outdoor weather gets above 60 degrees. Gas burners are in heavy use now that crawfish season is here. Truth is I never fry anything indoors so mine gets used for more than mudbugs. Bring me fish and I’ll gladly light the propane. I don’t need the house smelling like peanut oil. My brother and I fry turkeys every Thanksgiving, but one of my favorite frying times is when fresh okra comes in. My dad and I once ate ourselves sick on fried okra cut lengthwise in an egg wash and cornmeal batter. A gas range in your kitchen is great for when you lose power as we often do in a hurricane. The oven is a different story. Most have a safety feature that prevents you from lighting it without electricity. So how do we bake? There are limited things you can do with cornbread or crescent rolls using indirect heat on your average barbecue, but if you are fortunate enough to have a Big Green Egg, Kamado Joe or the like you can do just about anything. From pizzas to bread to casseroles, those ceramic grills maintain perfect temperatures that most bakers would not break stride in the event of oven failure. Spring is about to be sprung and I’d love more of your grilling ideas. Get me out of the kitchen. Get me in the fresh air. Get me away from high gas prices! Let’s take it outside.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

E WING HOUSE ($) 195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299 FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 525-9177 BUCK’S DINER ($) CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 HOOTERS ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) JAMAICAN VIBE ($) CARPE DIEM ($) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999 CREAM AND SUGAR ($) COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) 22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973 AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • DAPHNE • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 JONELLI’S ($) MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 NOURISH CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862 DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) FIVE ($$) MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) LAUNCH ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 FAR EASTERN FARE NOJA ($$-$$$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) BENJAS ($) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 ROYAL STREET CAFE ($) HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011 BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 THE BLIND MULE ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 DEW DROP INN ($) DUNKIN DONUTS ($) HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015 THE HARBERDASHER ($) 24 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 85 N. Bancroft St. Fairhope • 990.8883 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157 650 St Louis St. • (251) 308-8488 BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) CORNER 251 ($-$$) THE CHEESE COTTAGE 2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 MARS HILL CAFE ($) MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) WILD WING STATION ($) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) THE GALLEY ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228 COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SOUTHERN NAPA HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($) 2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328 GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 ‘CUE AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 MAMA’S ($) MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526 CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725 FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) SIMPLY SWEET ($) MICHELI’S CAFE ($) THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) LODA BIER GARTEN ($) MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) TP CROCKMIERS ($) UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995 BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) TIN ROOF ($-$$) SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6682 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119 1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200 MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 THE PIGEON HOLE ($) SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) BAY BARBECUE ($) BRICK PIT ($) A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001 COTTON STATE BBQ ($) DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957 GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516 DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) CHARM ($-$$) THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 CHINA DOLL ($) 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 FUJI SAN ($) 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 A LITTLE VINO HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) MEAT BOSS ($) MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($) 3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401 DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 DOMKE MARKET FOOD PAK FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 GOLDEN BOWL ($) HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062 ICHIBAN SUSHI ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 LIQUID ($$) AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367

STIX ($$) 610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414 TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LUCY B. GOODE ($$) GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318. THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322 IS THE GAME ON? ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278 BAUMHOWER’S ($) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14 • Daphne • 625-4695 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 ISLAND WING CO ($) MUG SHOTS ($$) BAR & GRILL 29740 Urgent Care Dr. • Daphne • 662-9639 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 OLD 27 GRILL ($) BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663 LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 MAMA MIA! BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GRIMALDI’S ($) Bel Air Mall • 476-2063 GUIDO’S ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 JONELLI’S ($) PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 LOS ARCOS ($) QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 RAVENITE ($) MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$) ROMA CAFE ($-$$) POOR MEXICAN ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($) WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509 CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413 3050 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 ROOSTER’S ($) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 TAQUERIA CANCUN ($) 3172 International Dr. • 476-9967 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE BEAU RIVAGE: 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 BR PRIME ($$-$$$) FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI STALLA ($$) MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 MIRKO ($$) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 NAVCO PIZZA ($$) EL PAPI ($-$$) 615 Dauphin St • (251) 308-2655 FUEGO ($-$$) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621 FUZZY’S TACO SHOP ($) 5713 Old Shell Rd.• 338-9697 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) SEAFOOD CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD C&G GRILLE ($) LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU PALACE CASINO: 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN TREASURE BAY: 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU WIND CREEK CASINO: BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT FIRE ($$-$$$) 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SCARLET PEARL: RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) 9380 Central Avenue D’Iberville • 800266-5772 SATISFACTION ($-$$) MADE-TO-ORDER FESTIVE TREATS AND SPECIALTY CAKES. AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET HARRAH’S GULF COAST: 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 THE BLIND TIGER ($-$$) LA COCINA ($) ISLAND VIEW: ITALIAN COOKING HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 265-6550 CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU BLU ($) LOCAL SEAFOOD AND 40+ BEERS EL MARIACHI ($) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) JIA ($-$$) HARD ROCK CASINO: MARCO’S PIZZA ($) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) CQ ($$-$$$) EL CAMINO TACO SHACK ($) 212 Fairhope Ave. • 928-8108 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) COAST SEAFOOD & BREW ($-$$) COMFORT FOOD 1716 Main St. Ste. C • Daphne • 281-2982 29669 Alabama 181 • Spanish Fort • (251) 625-3300 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THE DEN ($-$$) AMAZING ARRAY OF MOUTH-WATERING FOOD. TERRACE CAFE ($) LA ROSSO ($$) IP CASINO: THE BUFFET ($-$$) DON CARLOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT($) MANCIS ($) MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 1252 Gov’t St. • 301-7556 CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) PAPA’S PLACE ($$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET quality food and simple unique cocktails CHEF WENDY’S BAKING ($-$$) UNDER THE OAK CAFE ($-$$) CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN CASUAL CUISINE WITH OVER 100 OPTIONS. WATERFRONT BUFFET ($$-$$$) SOUPS, SALADS, FRESH SEAFOOD, AND MORE CHOPSTX NOODLE BAR - $-$$ VIETNAMESE SANDWICHES, PHO, AND APPETIZERS. SCARLET’S STEAKS & SEAFOOD ($$$) SAVORY STEAKS AND SEAFOOD BUTLER’S BAR & LOUNGE ($$) EXTRAORDINARY DRINK MENU, COCKTAILS M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Wild Heaven, about his beer and the expansion into the Alabama market. Purdy said Wild Heaven “only puts out beers that add something to the conversation.” He said he did not just seek to make beers that are unique just to be unique, but beers that are “distinct and approachable,” and that people enjoy. BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR One of the unique aspects of Wild Heaven is that brewmaster Eric Johnson creates all his beers with an all-grain, no adjunctsugar approach, which results in big flavor without excess alcohol. According to Purdy, this process also has an added benefit of not resulting in headaches the next day! A Georgia native, Purdy is an Auburn grad who is excited that his beer is now available in Alabama. “We’re incredibly impressed with the quality of beer coming out of Alabama these days and look forward to joining the community as a local-ish offering from your neighbors just to the east,” Purdy remarked. “As a former resident of Alabama during my four amazing years at Auburn, I look forward to many excuses to drink beer with the most hospitable Americans I’ve ever encountered.” Wild Heaven (the name comes from the R.E.M. track “Near Wild Heaven”) was founded in 2011 and produces a dozen different styles, including Emergency Drinking Beer, its most popular. The brewery also regularly puts out seasonals, and Purdy said they plan to release a watermelon version of Emergency Drinking Beer, which was previously available only at their taproom in Decatur, Georgia, to great response. Young said initially there are plans to have about five styles available in the Mobile area, on draft and in cans. LoDa Bier GarWild Heaven Beer claims its offerings are designed in the tradition of European brewing but with a distinctly ten has three Wild Heaven styles on tap, including the Wise Blood American creative flair. They brew all-grain with no adjunct sugars, creating bigger flavor without excess alcohol. IPA and the Ode to Mercy, a nitrogen-infused, coffee brown ale. LoDa also served Wild Heaven’s Bestie pub ale, which was the t’s always exciting when a new craft beer is introduced as tap takeovers were also being conducted in Birmingham, into our market. Last week I attended a release event for Huntsville, Montgomery and Auburn at places that specialize in style on tap at Lucky’s the night I was there. Reminiscent of an Wild Heaven Beer at Lucky Irish Pub, one of the first wacraft beer. Outside of Georgia, Wild Heaven was previously only English bitter, it had a great deal of malt flavor and was very easy tering holes in our area to carry the Georgia brew. available in parts of eastern Tennessee, although there are plans drinking. I will certainly get it again. So try to be on the lookout for a Wild Heaven the next time I met with Sara Young, head of sales for Wild Heaven, who to eventually distribute throughout the Southeast. you’re out, and hopefully you’ll find the one you love. said the brewery is making a big push into the Alabama market, I later spoke with Nick Purdy, president and founder of Wild Heaven, near enough Photo | Courtesy Wild Heaven I WORD OF MOUTH St. Mary’s Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza set for April BY ANDY MACDONALD The 16th annual St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Crawfish and Bluegrass Extravaganza is set for Saturday, April 14, at St. Mary Parish, 1453 Old Shell Road, 4-8 p.m. Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate for adults. Kids aged 13-18 get in for $15 while 12 and under get in free. Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish with all the trimmings, gumbo, hot dogs and chips as well as adult beverages, soft drinks and more for this family fun event. Live music will be performed by Fat Man Squeeze. The rain-orshine event is my favorite of the year. Purchase tickets at Mobile Popcorn or at brownpapertickets.com. Atlanta Food and Wine Festival Looking to get out of town for a food learning experience? Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 16, for the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. Save money by ordering early for this humongous event happening Thursday, May 31, through Sunday, June 3, in midtown Atlanta. This annual festival brings together 150 chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, pitmasters and more from Texas to the District of Columbia and all points in between for four days so attendees can get to know the South through immersive learning experiences, all-you-can-indulge tasting tents and unique dinners and events. With classic festival 26 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 favorites and new offerings, there is sure to be something to suit every palate. Ticket packages are customizable for day and weekend passes as well as tasting and dinner packages. Visit www.atlfoodandwinefestival.com to get the best prices before March 30. This 8th annual festival is a short drive for a lot of education and just plain fun. St. Patrick’s Day fun We have so many options this year for St. Paddy’s Day. O’Daly’s starts the day with Kegs and Eggs at 6 a.m. followed by a green champagne brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The live music schedule and green dress run are impressive–read more about it in the music section of this week’s Lagniappe. Newcomer Dublin Irish Pub and Eatery has already had a soft opening and plan for their first grandiose St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday. There’s a fish and chips eating contest, breakfast beginning at 6 a.m., tons of music and debauchery all day long. Welcome to the club. Callaghan’s Irish Social Club is still the area’s biggest St. Paddy’s party and has been keeping it green since 1946. The 72nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party may be the best one yet. If you’ve never been you should strongly consider it. I’ll say no more. Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “O’riginal” glazed doughnut for two days this year. On March 16 and 17, a green dough (formulated by leprechauns) glazed donut will be hot and ready. Show them how you celebrated the O’riginal Glazed with #GreenDoughnuts. Eat responsibly. Recycle!

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

COVER STORY Crawfish season kicks off in Mobile with first of many boils downDALE LIESCH/REPORTER T he rain cleared just in time and the sun slowly burned away the clouds to make for a nice Sunday afternoon. The promise of free crawfish would make it even nicer for visitors to The Haberdasher downtown. There was a line even before the doors opened at 5 p.m. Rhett Flowers used the time to set up twin turntables for an old-fashioned experience. D.J. Rhettro, as he’s known, would soon fill the space inside with the beats of classic soul, funk and blues. “It works well on a Sunday,” Flowers said. While those cagey enough waited outside in a makeshift grub line, most of the bar’s patrons filed through the open doors on Sunday afternoon to arm themselves with a drink of choice before the true festivities commenced. It would be about 30 minutes before those same patrons followed the red tub of mudbugs outside to enjoy a purely Mobile experience. Will Jones, beverage director at Southern National, said visiting The Haberdasher on Sunday was a great way to start crawfish season in Mobile. “We’re here to celebrate the season and get a good drink,” he said. “It’s a great bar.” Like Jones, Chelette Webster was eagerly awaiting the first serving of crawfish Sunday. “I come here all the time,” she said. “I came here today for the crawfish. It’s a nice day in downtown Mobile for free crawfish and all you have to do is buy a few cocktails.” Free crawfish at The Haberdasher is always a big draw for the Dauphin Street bar, General Manager Roy Clark said. “We get a great turnout, especially when the weather is nice,” Clark said. “It’s a different feel than normal. It’s more like a backyard barbecue.” The Haberdasher has been offering the mudbugs since 2014 and Clark has been boiling them at different establishments since 2010. He currently buys crawfish from Mudbugs at the Loop, roughly 100 pounds per week. “Up until about a week and a half to two weeks ago it was real iffy,” he said of hosting the bar’s first boil of the season. “It was too expensive to even consider.” Ralph Atkins, of Southern Fish and Oyster, said crawfish prices “were as high as I’ve ever seen it at $5 [per pound]” at the start of the season. “If you know where to get them, they might drop below a dollar [per pound] this year,” he said, “because of the economy and a number of other factors.” One of those “other factors” is availability, Atkins said. Although crawfish season starts in November and December, temperature and the amount of rainfall can have a big impact on the price, he said. Sierra Lockett, a hostess and cashier at R&R Seafood on the Causeway, agrees. During the early months of the season when the cold snaps hit, the crawfish stay burrowed in the mud and are harder to harvest. “When the price was $5 per pound we weren’t selling as many,” she said. “The warmer it gets, the prices go down.” On weekends in the spring, R&R sells between 3,000 and 4,000 pounds of Louisiana crawfish, Lockett said. The restaurant has a “to go” room where most are sold boiled to folks who take them home. Mike Scott, a crawfish farmer and restaurant owner in Butler, said supply and demand is the biggest reason prices vary from the beginning of the season to the end. “If there is more supply, you’ll pay less,” he said. “It’s just like any economics. You’ll pay double early in the season.” Auburn University Extension Aquaculturist David Cline said the cost can be affected by how quickly farmers flood crawfish ponds in the fall. “If they flood them too fast in the fall trying to get the crawfish to come out, the oxygen can be depleted by vegetation,” he said. A drier-than-normal summer can also impact supply, Cline said. “If we have a really dry summer, [the crawfish] can’t burrow down into the water table,” he said. While Cline agreed that temperatures probably also have an impact, he said the use and spread of pesticides is also a problem for crawfish farmers. “They’re like insects,” he said of mudbugs. “They’re susceptible to pesticides.” ON WEEKENDS IN THE SPRING, R&R SELLS BETWEEN 3,000 AND 4,000 POUNDS OF LOUISIANA CRAWFISH. Price The price of the crawfish was a concern for Clark until recently, about a week ago, when the price per pound dropped. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Mudbugs at the Loop recently dropped its prices, according to a Facebook post. The price as of March 6 was $2.15 per pound for live crawfish and $3.65 for cooked. The price drops to $3.49 per pound for cooked if more than 10 pounds are purchased and $3.25 per pound for more than 50 pounds. DIP Seafood has live crawfish listed on its website for $2.75 per pound and cooked run $4.25 per pound. The price drops for orders of more than 10 pounds cooked to $3.99 and for more than 50 pounds to $3.75. Atkins said he doesn’t sell crawfish at his wholesale market downtown, but has gotten crawfish for friends, family and customers upon request. “It’s a whole different world,” Atkins said of retail for crawfish. “It’s a whole different world to set up and cook with the rules and regulations for cooking.” Crawfish boil regulations What started in spring 2016 with a complaint from a staffer for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson ended a year later with a new state law, but not before a very public back-and-forth took place. The Mobile County Health Department began enforcing regulations that stated only bars downtown with access to a kitchen could boil crawfish for customers. While bars like The Haberdasher were exempt because of kitchens, others such as The Merry Widow, Saddle Up Saloon and Hayley’s had to cancel events. For many it was government regulation stopping what had become a cultural event downtown. State Rep. Margie Wilcox (R-Mobile) introduced a bill in 2017 that would specifically curtail MCHD’s regulatory power over crawfish boils in Mobile. The bill passed that same year. Through the bill, businesses can apply for exemption online with MCHD and then be required to meet minimum standards. “Really my intent was to protect the flavor of Mobile, Alabama,” Wilcox said in a 2017 interview. “Getting together, sharing food and loving are part of Mobile’s traditions … we have been eating crawfish and seafood since before the Spanish came.” Wilcox introduced a similar bill during this legislative session that would apply to the entire county. That bill, HB 347, would give the Mobile County Commission the authority to exempt a food service establishment from MCHD regulation on an intermittent basis. The local bill has passed the House and is currently headed to the Senate. The Merry Widow will open at 5 p.m. “on Sundays in the summer” to serve free crawfish, according to an answering machine greeting from the bar. Carol Hunter, a spokeswoman for the Downtown Mobile Alliance, said the crawfish boils are great for business at the individual bars participating. “It’s a nice scene that people look forward to,” she said. Hunter also suspects crawfish boils bring visitors downtown that wouldn’t come otherwise, which is positive for the entire area. Process The bulk of crawfish farming occurs in Louisiana because the land is suitable and it is more cost effective to grow crawfish in the same fields where rice is farmed, Cline said. “There’s a connection with rice culture,” he said. “Rice fields are shallow and [the farmers] will stock it with crawfish in late spring.” In May and June, farmers start drawing down water, which forces the crawfish to burrow, Cline said. “They plant rice at the same time,” he said. “They get the rice harvested and flood the pond in the fall.” The farming of rice and crawfish simultaneously makes for a more natural process. “The crawfish feed on the decaying vegetation,” Cline said. “They are provided with natural food.” Some farmers add hay bales to the water to provide more food and others

Photo | Daniel Anderson Crawfish are often farmed and harvested in flooded rice fields or converted feed the crawfish with catfish food. “The idea is to let nature do the work,” Cline said. The only true cost associated with this type of crawfish farming is in the harvesting of the mudbugs. Farmers typically use pyramid-shaped traps made of mesh, Cline said. A fish head or other type of bait is typically used. “The farmers put the traps in straight lines in the pond,” he said. “They run down the length of the pond.” The size of the ponds vary, but bigger rice fields run 20 to 25 acres while 5 to 10 acres is more typical, Cline said. Many of the Alabama farmers, Cline said, have year-round ponds that, unlike the rice fields in Louisiana, aren’t drained for a season. These farms aren’t quite as cost-effective because the farmers have to use feed for the crawfish. Many of the farms in Alabama are adapted catfish farms. Although the costs can be higher, Cline said, the year-round ponds can result in a longer production cycle and allow consumers to buy crawfish for most of the year. Many of the farmers using old catfish ponds have to replace the soils, as tighter soils are needed to help the mudbugs burrow. That’s what Mike Scott did in Butler. He said he started farming the mudbugs because he had the perfect land for it. He also opened a restuarant for his product called Bama Crawfish. “The land is low and it’s right next to a creek,” he said. “There are crawfish there naturally.” Scott said he cleaned up the land and built levees. Then he began to build ponds. In all now, Scott has 20 acres of ponds. “I stock the ponds with leftover crawfish from the restaurant,” he said. “After a few years, I was catching 1,000 pounds per week.” Like a traditional crawfish farmer, Scott drains his ponds to continue the mudbugs’ life cycle. “It tells the crawfish to burrow,” he said. Scott built the first pond in 2004 and worked it “for a couple of years” before expanding. A forester by trade, Scott said he started the farm as a hobby and had all the necessary equipment at the ready. “I worked on the ponds in my spare time,” he said. “I was able to build them. I did it as a hobby.” Despite having ponds of his own, he still buys crawfish for his restaurant from a supplier in Louisiana named Jacob Landry. Scott said that’s largely because the Butler restaurant uses about 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of crawfish per week during the height of the season. “Seventy-five to 80 percent, I have to buy,” Scott said. “I didn’t intend for it to be this way. It just worked out this way.” Both through the restaurant and as a producer, Scott says he is able to sell his entire supply each year. He said he sold 47,000 pounds of crawfish total. “I don’t differentiate one way or the other,” he said. In his ponds, Scott uses dead fish and artificial bait and begins to harvest in mid-March. His season can last as late as July 4, but usually ends by the first of June. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

ART ARTIFICE Theatrical spring blooms across midtown BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he fresh and brilliant face of spring has spread across Mobile, and the same holds for our theatrical realm. Come late March, a flower right from Georgia O’Keeffe’s heart will blossom for a new theatrical troupe, Company 11 in the Center for Creative Living (60 N. Ann St.). It’s Eve Ensler’s Obie Award-winning 1996 work “The Vagina Monologues.” “We wanted to do plays some of the other theaters just aren’t able to do, edgier things they can’t stage because of their landlords or their clientele,” director Tania Radoslovich said. It’s plainly stated on the company’s website: “Our mission is to present uncensored, open-minded theatrical productions which explore and embrace the diversity of the human experience, while celebrating the power of theater to illuminate our common humanity.” This play, notable for its long-ago furor, fits that bill. A series of characters — a 6-year-old girl, a rape survivor, a woman who witnessed the birth of her granddaughter, a septuagenarian and others — talk about anatomical areas often off limits. The Company 11 board of directors boasts names known in Mobile theatrical circles, such as Radoslovich, Nadine Andrews, Chris Hill, Charlie Kelly, Cory Olson and Jamie Yerby. As longtime veterans, their intent is to stagger Company 11 productions with other area efforts rather than dividing potential audiences. “We feel like there’s a niche market for people who want to see the riskier side of theater and more modern, newer pieces out there. There’s a group that appreciates where we’re coming from,” Radoslovich said. Their initial production was this past December’s “Eight,” a confessional satire where Santa’s reindeer unveiled their background with abuse. Like the upcoming show, it will be staged at the cozy midtown facility at the intersection of Old Shell and Ann. “We’ve done some renovations up here. We built a new stage over Mardi Gras, so slowly but surely we’re getting it to the theater readiness we like,” Radoslovich said. She said capacity is about 70. It’s far from the largest playhouse in midtown but not from the eponymous capacity of Fairhope’s Theatre 98. They are scrambling to do much of the work themselves, including costumes and sets — like the repurposed pallets used for December’s play. Appropriately, the upcoming Company 11 run starts with a March 28 show that’s a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood. Remaining performances are March 29-31 and April 5-7. Curtain is at 8 p.m.. The remainder of the season reflects the troupe’s com- MSO packs Saenger with Mahler classic 30 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 ‘Cabaret’ opens March 16 Speaking of JJP (11 S. Carlen St.) and “Cabaret,” their executive director said the production has its own fresh face for springtime. It’s to be found in the musical’s most coveted slot. “[The emcee role] is a 17-year-old named Nick Smith. He’s amazing. I’ve snuck up and watched several bits and pieces here and there during rehearsals,” Jason McKenzie said. Smith recently played Lee Harvey Oswald in Mobile Theatre Guild’s production of “Assassins.” Along with his current turn as the ribald and risqué ringleader of a Weimar Republic burlesque review, it suggests supportive parents for such potentially controversial roles. “I think they recognize his talent. I don’t know that he’s going to be around here much longer. I think he’ll probably be moving off to New York,” McKenzie said. “Cabaret” runs March 16 through April 1. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. — except March 31, when there’s only a 2 p.m. matinee — and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. For more information, call 251-471-1534, visit the Joe Jefferson Playhouse Facebook page or website at joejeffersonplayers.com. McKenzie said ticket sales are brisk. Prices run $10 to $20. “[Smith] is kind of a triple-threat. He can sing, he can act, he can do all of it. Learn it once and he’s got it down. People should see him while they can,” McKenzie said. Perhaps “tomorrow belongs to” Smith in the end. wherein students in grades K-12 can attend Sunday’s performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details are at mobilesymphony.org. Prehistoric monsters on Government What looks like a big lizard but had hair because it’s a cousin to mammals? If you go to the Gulf Coast Exploreum (65 Government St.) exhibit “Permian Monsters,” you can see for yourself. Young love in song with MSO Before dinosaurs dominated, our planet was home to The struggle of young artists has spawned romantic tales for creatures so bizarre many were misclassified by scholars and centuries but perhaps none as dramatic as Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme.” Impoverished poets, painters and musicians form laymen alike. Now they’re testimony to how nonlinear and intertwined life has been for millions of years. a backdrop where love strains against the constraints of a bitThe exhibition contains fossilized skeletons and full-size terly indifferent world. life models of the creatures. There’s even an interactive dig pit One of the most popular in the composer’s catalogue, “La where young hands can search for their own fossils. Boheme” will be the sixth in Mobile Opera’s Puccini Project, You can also find out why a shortage of wood-munching designed to produce all of his works. bacteria in an earlier era helped lead to the greatest mass extincThe opera starts Friday, March 16, 8 p.m. with a Sunday, tion in planetary history. It contains warnings about our own March 18, matinee at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at The Temple future. (351 St. Francis St.). The Exploreum is open Tuesday through Sunday. Admission Tickets start at $45/$30. Student tickets cost $10. prices vary by age. Call 251-432-6772 or go to mobileopera.org. Call 251-208-6893 or go to exploreum.com. ARTSGALLERY They might need to break out the crowbars at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) for the next Mobile Symphony Orchestra performance. That’s about what it will take to fit three choirs, two soloists and 100 orchestra musicians into the performance space. The occasion is MSO’s 20th anniversary and its first-ever staging of Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony.” Its timing on March 24 and 25 — a week prior to Easter — likely had some bearing as well. Guests are the University of South Alabama Concert Choir, Mobile Opera Chorus, Eastern Shore Choral Society, soprano Martha Guth and mezzo-soprano Susan Platts. Saturday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 to $75 and may be purchased by phone at 251-432-2010, online at mobilesymphony.org or at the symphony box office (257 Dauphin St.). Student tickets cost $10. Alabama Power sponsors the MSO Big Red Ticket program mitment to new material. In late July they plan to stage “’night, Mother,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Marsha Norman. In early November, they aim to present Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood’s comedy “Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche.” Entrance is $15, $12 for seniors and students. Season passes are available at company11.org. Radoslovich lamented how “Vagina Monologues” will intersect with Joe Jefferson’s “Cabaret” on one weekend. “So we overlap two shows, but every other show we’re doing during this season we don’t compete with anybody else. Our season runs January to December where everybody else’s kind of runs with the school year,” Radoslovich added.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

32 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook O ver the years, St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the most anticipated holidays in the area. As a result, more and more local watering holes have embraced St. Patrick’s Day with a number of celebrations featuring live music. The large number of St. Patrick’s Day parties can be overwhelming for those seeking the ultimate “Erin go bragh” experience. Once again, Lagniappe hopes to alleviate a little bit of the stress and/or complication when it comes to deciding where to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. From Irish pubs to craft brew hubs, locals may find their perfect St. Patrick’s Day party is right around the corner. Even though more and more local Irish pubs continue to open their doors, a visit to Callaghan’s Irish Social Club on St. Patrick’s Day is almost obligatory. This OGD pub will be celebrating 72 years of providing one of Mobile’s most legendary street parties. This free party is so successful it has grown into a two-day celebration. Callaghan’s will kick off its street party Friday, March 16, with a performance by The Red Clay Strays. This band specializes in its own original mix of country and Southern rock, and its power explodes in a live setting. The crowd can expect to hear cuts from their much-anticipated debut on Skate Mountain Records. The next day, Callaghan’s will fill the OGD with music starting at 11 a.m. Once again, Mobile’s Americana superstars The Mulligan Brothers will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Callaghan’s. Their dedicated listeners might have the chance to sample songs from their upcoming album “Songs for the Living and Otherwise,” which was mixed by Grammy-winner Trina Shoemaker at Dauphin Street Sound. Afterward, Blackwater Brass will energize the Callaghan’s crowd with an eclectic brass sound forged on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Devon Gilfillian will be the headliner, with his raw form of MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl Mobile’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebration is at Callaghan’s, but you can find live music and drink specials on both sides of the bay. soul and blues the perfect grand finale to Callaghan’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. O’Daly’s Irish Pub has become downtown Mobile’s source for St. Patrick’s Day Debauchery. This watering hole will start its party at 6 a.m. Saturday with “Kegs & Eggs” followed by a Green Champagne Brunch, Irish Yoga and the Green Dress Run. Local music will dominate this party, starting with local stringmaster Dale Drinkard, who will deliver round after round of crowd favorites. Vocalist Symone French will be on hand to deliver her own brand of sultry soul. Sergio Rangel and his group the Satin Dogs will follow with a set of homegrown, acoustic-based rock. Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet will add smooth alt. rock jams to the mix. Premier New Orleans party band Bag of Donuts will draw from its voluminous list of party favorites to give the crowd a second wind. Yeah, Probably will finish the party with its cool mix of local R&B and soul. Lucky Irish Pub & Grill’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will stretch from Mobile to Saraland. Lucky’s Mobile location will start Lucky Fest 2018 at 11 a.m. Saturday featuring a versatile lineup of jams, starting with Albert Simpson’s grooving Southern rock. Tuscaloosa’s URI also will be spending its St. Patrick’s Day at Lucky Fest. URI will bring a bevy of funk, soul and hip-hop favorites to the party. Pensacola’s Tyler Mac will give Lucky Fest an infusion of blues jams highlighted by Mac’s work on the guitar. Azalea City supergroup Slide Bayou will be making an appearance. Featuring Harrison McInnis, Lee Yankie and Ryan Balthrop, Slide Bayou will be performing enhanced versions of the trio’s catalog as well as the band’s own originals. Finally, DJ Lynch will be spinning into the wee hours. Lucky’s Saraland location will be holding its own St. Patrick’s Day party. This North Mobile version of Lucky’s will start its music at 1 p.m. Saturday with local country up-and-comer Bruce Smelley and a lineup of special guests. Local bassmaster Quintin Berry will follow with a batch of impeccable grooves. Azalea City singer-songwriter Brett LaGrave will perform with his backing band, The Midnight Transaction. Fat Lincoln will conclude the day’s festivities. For many years, this band has used its diverse mix of crowd favorites to establish a dedicated local following. Dublin Irish Pub & Eatery is Mobile’s latest addition to the Irish pub scene. The West Mobile pub will be holding its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day celebration beginning at 6 a.m. with a fish-and-chips eating contest. In between swigs of green beer and Irish Car Bombs, Dublin will use two stages to feature traditional Irish music as well as sets from Certainly Unsure and Michael Radoslovic. DJ Jake Foran will be spinning for the Dublin crowd. Mobile Bay area St. Patrick’s Day festivities stretch far beyond the Azalea City. McSharry’s Irish Pub is nestled in the heart of downtown Fairhope. With its owner hailing from Sligo, Ireland, McSharry’s offers an authentic Irish pub experience in both its fare and its atmosphere, and its St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be just as authentic. With waves of Guinness and green beer flowing freely, McSharry’s will feature traditional Irish music the entire day. Those venturing into Baldwin County might also want to consider a pit stop at Big Beach Brewing Co. in Gulf Shores. In addition to its lineup of local brews, Big Beach will serve up corned beef and cabbage and feature Irish stouts and Jameson barrel-aged red ale. With music always a big part of the Big Beach experience, the Chad Davidson Band and Wyatt Edmondson will perform. With the advent of ride-hailing services locally, the endless St. Patrick’s Day options across the Mobile Bay area could make for a legendary pub crawl, from Saraland to Gulf Shores. Locals must also keep in mind that Lent doesn’t end until March 29. Ultimately, the denizens of Mobile Bay should consider St. Patrick’s Day a drunken oasis that will get many through Lent’s

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

MUSIC BRIEFS Acoustic interlude BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: An Acoustic Evening with Jason Mraz Date: Thursday, March 22, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $46-$76, available through Ticketmaster Photo | Justin Ruhl | Jason Mraz M r. A-Z is returning to the Azalea City for a very special show, armed with just an acoustic guitar and a collection of songs pulled from his multifaceted catalog. Mraz’s 2002 debut, “Waiting for My Rocket,” introduced the world to his lighthearted mix of acoustic pop and blue-eyed soul, with an intricate verbal delivery. Songs such as “The Remedy (I Won’t Worry)” and “Curbside Prophet” quickly established a dedicated following that has remained loyal through five studio efforts, with 2014’s “Yes!” the most recent. This show will be an excellent preview to his “Good Vibes Tour” with fellow singer-songwriter Brett Dennen this summer. Notably, Mraz has also used his fame for philanthropic efforts. Whether it be human trafficking awareness, environmental responsibility or LGBT rights, this singer-songwriter has used his musical platform to encourage his audiences to make the world a better place for all living things. Rich whiskey Band: John Rich Date: Thursday, March 15, 9 p.m. (bottle signing at 6 p.m.) Venue: Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Orange Beach), www.florabama.com Tickets: Free Big & Rich used their edgy country style and raucous live show to establish their place in country music history. Songs such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” and “Lost in This Moment” still attract new fans. Now John Rich, one-half of the duo, is introducing his Redneck Riviera Whiskey line at the Gulf Coast’s most infamous beachside roadhouse. The party will start at the Flora-Bama Liquor Store. Patrons will be able to both purchase Redneck Riviera Whiskey and have Rich sign their bottle. Afterward, the party will move across the street into the Flora-Bama’s main room. With Redneck Riviera Whiskey flowing, Rich will take the stage for a two-hour performance. The crowd can expect a set filled with crowd favorites — along with shots of Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Under new ownership Band: Scott Yoder Band Date: Tuesday, March 20, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: Satori Coffee House, 5460 Old Shell Road, www.satori-coffee.com Tickets: $3 at the door (all-ages show) Before it became West Mobile’s source for caffeinated beverages, Satori Coffee House was a popular spot for hearing cutting-edge rock sounds that couldn’t be found at other local venues. Even after Satori Coffee & Sound transformed into Satori Coffee House, this business remained musicminded, hosting occasional live music events. Now under new ownership, regular live music events from innovative bands will be back on Satori’s menu. Brothers/veteran scenesters Charles and Neil Byrne (The Hibachi Stranglers, Plastik Panther) have taken control of Satori and will be celebrating their first show with a performance by the Scott Yoder Band. Hailing from Seattle, Scott Yoder and his crew are breathing fresh life into the classic glam rock style that brought notoriety to David Bowie and T. Rex. Yoder’s seductive, acoustic-based rock style is highlighted by powerful, epic rock orchestrations filled with emotional electricity. Yoder’s Satori set will be a perfect chance for the public to reacquaint itself with this West Mobile business, which will be hosting many more shows in the near future. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

MUSIC EXTRA Crescent Theater screens ‘The Great Satan’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR On Friday, March 16, at 10 p.m., video blogging website Everything Is Terrible! will bring a host of devils and demons to the Crescent Theater at a screening of its latest film, “The Great Satan.” This full-length film takes its inspiration from a historical era marked by accounts of human beings supposedly aligning themselves with demonic forces and the people who sought to put an end to their activities. While many may think the title refers to the Salem witch trials of the 17th century, Everything Is Terrible! found its muse in a more recent phenomenon known as “the Satanic Panic.” Kindled by such individuals as Mike Warnke (author of “The Satan Seller”) as well as psychologist Lawrence Pazder and his wife, Michelle Smith (co-authors of “Michelle Remembers”), the Satanic Panic was an ‘80sera social phenomenon that had multitudes of people convinced an underground network of satanists was slowly taking over the secular world through countless infant sacrifices and secret demonic evocations. Much like the Red Scare, the Satanic Panic convinced the public that anyone could be holding a satanic secret. Locally, a derelict dairy on Halls Mill Road (nicknamed “Stone House”) was purported to be a satanic temple for local devil enthusiasts. Stone House even made front-page news in the then Mobile Press-Register. In some local private Christian schools, the “Devil Worship: Exposing Satan’s Underground” episode of “The Geraldo Rivera Show” was an annual feature of many religion classes. Everything Is Terrible! co-founder Dimitri Simakis says he was young during this period but remembers it vividly. “I believed it 100 percent,” Simakis said. “We all did. I thought there was no question that at some point in my life I was going to be forced to go to some sort of satanic ritual. I was going to drink goat’s blood, at best, or be sacrificed, at worst. I thought I was going to be a satanist or be murdered by one, according to what these specials were telling me.” Those unfamiliar with the Everything Is Terrible! style of filmmaking should not expect anything to be traditional about this production. Since its beginning, Everything Is Terrible! has used a psychedelic mashup of “forgotten footage, found footage, old VHS tapes, instructional tapes and Z-grade movies” and contextualized it into “palatable” narratives. While the finished products may be conceived as chaotic, Simakis says all of their full-length films are narratives, including “The Great Satan.” Simakis says “The Great Satan” is Everything Is Terrible!’s rendition of the story of humanity by concentrating on the evolving perception of evil. “That definition changes a lot, but we go through it,” Simakis explained. “We go from the creation of the universe, and it just kinda takes off. We’re essentially telling the story of humanity using found footage.” This screening will be enhanced with a live show Simakis says will be a “full-on experience” featuring “costumes and puppets and plenty of fog machines.” Those in attendance might even see a few of the thousands of copies of Everything Is Terrible!’s collection of “Jerry Maguire” VHS tapes, which they sincerely hope will be used to erect a giant pyramid in the desert someday. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | March 14 - March 20 WED. MARCH 14 Bluegill— Matt Neese Brickyard— Delta Smoke Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Mario Mena Duo 5:30p /// Red Clay Strays, 9:30p /// /Ja Rhythm, 10p///// Andy Wescott, 10:15p IP Casino— Cory Landry, 8p Listening Room— The Page Turners, 8p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p THURS. MARCH 15 Alabama’s Bar & Lounge — The Funkhouse Fever Trio Bluegill— Al & Cathy Blues Tavern— Doobious Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Yellowhammer Felix’s— Jeri Flora Bama— Davis Nix, 2p// Ryan Balthrop 4p/// Lee Yankie, 5p//// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p///// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel & Jose Santiago, 6p////// Andy Wescott, 8p///////Ben Gallaher, 9p//////// Mustache the Band, 10p///////// Jo Jo Pres, 10:15////////// Mario Mena Band, 11p IP Casino— Fortag, 9p Listening Room— Molly Thomas with Rick Hirsch, 8p Lulu’s— Brandon White, 5p Manci’s— Ross Newell FRI. MARCH 16 Alchemy— Blackwater Brass, 9p Beau Rivage— Kansas, 8p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— Rebecca Barry band Brickyard— Tyler Mac Band Callaghan’s— Red Clay Strays, 7p El Camino— Rock Bottom w/Special Guest Rick Carter, 7:30p Felix’s— Sergio Rangel Trio Flora Bama— Zack Diedrick, 1p// Dublin Down, 2p/// David McCormick, 4p//// Jack Robertson a.k.a. The Big Earl Show, 5:30p///// Big Muddy, 6p////// Brandon White Duo, 6p/////// Bruce Smelley, 6p//////// Andy Wescott, 8p////////// Ben Gallaher, 8p/////////// Mustache the Band, 10p//////////// Smokey Otis Trio, 10:15p///////////// Davis Nix Band, 11p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Chris LeBlanc, 9:30p IP Casino— Clay Walker, 8p Listening Room— Lisa Mills (Jimmy Robinson Opening), 8p Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Jess Yancey, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Doubleshot, 6:30p Off The Hook— Keith Burns, 6p Soul Kitchen— Keke Wyatt, 8:30p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 5:30p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Kyle Brady, 6p SAT. MARCH 17 Beau Rivage— Tiffany Haddish, 8p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Lauren Murphy Band, 6p Blues Tavern— Halfway Show & Band Brickyard— Albert Simpson Callaghan’s— The Mulligan Brothers // Blackwater Brass // Devon Gilfillian Dority’s Bar and Grill— Modern Eldorados El Camino— The Leavin Brothers, 3p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Trio, 11a// Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 11a/// Tony Ray Thompson Duo, 1p//// Lucky Doggs, 2p///// Ole River String Band, 2p////// Davis Nix, 8p/////// Nick Peraino, 5p//////// Yeah Probably, 6p///////// Jack Robertson a.k.a. The Big Earl Show, 5:30p////////// Andy Wescott, 6p/////////// Smokey Otis Duo, 8p//////////// Adam Doleac, 9p///////////// River Dan Band, 10p////////////// Brian Hill & Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p////////////// Casey Jamerson, 11p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Chris LeBlanc, 9:30p IP Casino— Cory Landry, 8p// Fortag, 9p Listening Room— 5:50 Express, 8p Live Bait— Dueling Piano with Michael Renna Lulu’s— Rock Bottom w/ Rick Carter Manci’s— Red Clay Strays Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Dustin Steen Duo, 6:30p O’Daly’s— Dale Drinkard, 12p// Symone French, 2p/// Sergio & the Satin Dogs, 6p//// Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, 7:30p///// Bag of Donuts, 10p////// Yeah, Probably, 12a Off The Hook— Elaine Petty, 6p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Strickly Isbell, 5:30 Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 6p Traders— The Funkhouse Fever Trio, 8:30p SUN. MARCH 18 Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Modern Eldorados, 6p Brickyard— Jake Burford El Camino— Rondale & The Kit Katz, 3:30p Fairhope Brewing— Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Flora Bama— Smokey Otis Trio, 12p// Al & Cathy 1p/// Songs of Rusty McHugh w/Jason Justice, 1:30p//// Kevin Swanson, 2p///// Brandon White, 5p////// Jo Jo Pres, 5:30p/////// Perdido Brothers, 6p//////// Casey Jamerson, 9:30p///////// River Dan Band, 10p////////// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15 Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, David Olney, R.B. Morris, Eric Taylor, Larry T. Wilson Listening Room— The Jolene Roxbury Variety Hour, 3p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Off The Hook— Zachary Diederick Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p MON. MARCH 19 Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Brandon White, 5:30p/// Open Mic with Cathy Pace, 6p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p///// Petty & Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUE. MARCH 20 Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p// J. Hawkins Duo, 5:30p/// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Jo Jo Pres, 10p Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew Ayers, 6:30p Satori Coffee House— Scott Yoder Band, DJ Cliccbait, 9p

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

The origins of Wonder Woman the superhero T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 he true story behind “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” which tells the tale of the creation of the Wonder Woman comic, is so fascinating and titillating that even some of the film’s clunky moments can’t stop it from being highly watchable. If you’ve always loved the comic, always loved the television show or just started to love Wonder Woman after her utterly charming, warm and powerful big-screen debut last year, you will perhaps be shocked to learn that Diana Prince sprang from an intellectual’s lifelong devotion to feminism, polyamory, psychology and kink. Wonder Woman did not inadvertently become a feminist icon; she was deliberately conceived to spread the gospel of women’s rights through a palatable, kidfriendly medium. And if you ever noticed a suspiciously high incidence of bondage scenarios drawn in those early pages, well, this was also not a coincidence. Professor Marston (Luke Evans, who played Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast”) was a Harvard professor of psychology who espoused a theory of human behavior based on dominance and submission. He published books and papers on his theories and taught classes at Harvard and Radcliffe on the subject. It is in one of these classes, assisted by his equally intellectual wife, Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), that he meets Olive (Bella Heathcote). Grinning like a howling wolf from a Tex Avery cartoon, he enlists the very attractive student to assist them with their research. To make matters more interesting, Olive is not just a pretty young student, but happens to be the niece of Margaret Sanger, the pioneering feminist who opened the first birth control clinic with her sister, Olive’s mother, who ironically gave up Olive to be raised by nuns in a convent. With such revolutionary blood in her veins, Olive blossoms under the tutelage of the Professors Marston, allowing them to spy on a sorority spanking ritual and working together to develop the lie detector test. The first half of the film is the strongest, especially because of Hall’s commanding, arch performance as Elizabeth Marston, a brilliant woman frustrated by society and challenging herself to play along with her husband’s wandering eye. When the desirable Olive reveals which Marston is really tempting her away from her stolid fiancé, the married couple delve into a threesome, which eventually grows into an unconventional but functional family. When a film features this much sex plus comic books, it’s weird that it should feel too long, but it does. There is something uneven in the pacing, and I think the problem stems from a format that structures most of the film through scenes of Marston defending the Wonder Woman comics to a government panel about decency and children, headed by Connie Nielsen, who actually does make some valid points about all the bondage depicted in the Wonder Woman comic books. This saddles us with flashbacks to the film’s strongest scenes, and buries the lead when it comes to the creation of the comics. Plus it’s really corny to have Marston coughing so conspicuously and prophetically throughout. Even though “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” sagged in places, it’s undeniably fascinating, and it’s fun to note details such as Olive’s penchant for wearing wide bracelets and trace the connection to Wonder Woman. When you consider the comic book icon, whose image graced the first-ever issue of Ms. magazine, was a very graphic love letter from a man with a very graphic love life, to the two women who shared his life and bore his children, it is really very sweet in a really rather unconventional way. “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” is currently available to rent. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Claire Folger / Twentieth Century Fox “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” is a biographical drama film about the origins of superhero Wonder Woman starring Rebecca Hall, Luke Evans and Bella Heathcote. In “Love, Simon,” a high school student’s sexuality is revealed, forcing him to face everyone and come to terms with his identity. NEW THIS WEEK LOVE, SIMON A gay teen doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. TOMB RAIDER Going explicitly against his final wishes, Lara leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destina- tion: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. NOW PLAYING ANNIHILATION All listed multiplex theaters. A WRINKLE IN TIME GAME NIGHT All listed multiplex theaters, All listed multiplex theaters. Nexus Cinema Dining. EVERY DAY CALL ME BY YOUR NAME All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 BLACK PANTHER I CAN ONLY IMAGINE THE POST All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater This true story folNexus Cinema Dining. THE 15:17 TO PARIS lows the life of Bart PHANTOM THREAD AMC Classic Wharf Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Millard, lead singer GRINGO PETER RABBIT of the Christian band All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. MercyMe, who loses STRANGERS: PRAY AT FIFTY SHADES FREED All listed multiplex theaters. his father to cancer NIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTand inspires him to THE HURRICANE HEIST SIDE EBBING, MISSOURI write the mega-hit All listed multiplex theaters. AMC Classic Wharf song, “I Can Only DEN OF THIEVES DEATH WISH All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Imagine.” 12 STRONG All listed multiplex theaters. DARKEST HOUR AMC Classic Wharf INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE All listed multiplex theaters. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14 RED SPARROW All listed multiplex theaters.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

CALENDAR OF EVENTS MARCH 14, 2018 - MARCH 20, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST AFRICATOWN’S “KIDS KITE DAY” 4th annual “Kids Kite Day” at Hope Community Center on Saturday, March 17th from 8:30 am to 3 pm. This event is to encourage all kids to get outdoors and enjoy activities that help maintain an active lifestyle. This year’s event is sponsored by County Commissioner Ms. Mercia Ludgood, Africatown’s-CHESS.org, The Robert L. Hope Family and The Mobile City Parks & Recreation Department. Titanic Irish Party The “Third Class: A Titanic Irish Party” featuring Tom Morley’s Third Class Irish Band will be at the History Museum of Mobile Thursday, March 15, 6-9 p.m. Featuring exhibitions, live music, libations, food trucks, a caricature artist and more. Visit museumofmobile.com. Garrison Keillor at Saenger Theatre The former host of “A Prairie Home Companion” and “The Writer’s Almanac” captivates audiences with his signature blend of humor, charisma and wisdom. Thursday, March 15, 7 p.m. Visit www. saengermobile.com. Volunteer Day Mobile County Recycling Center will be keeping it “green” on Saturday, March 17, 9-11 a.m. Volunteers will sort materials, wash out bins, paint and landscape. Call 251-375-4527. Jubilee Bargains Junior League of Mobile’s 5th annual rummage sale Saturday, March 17, and Sunday, March 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Old Mobile Antiques Gallery (1616 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S.). Visit juniorleaguemobile.org. St. Patrick’s Day Dog Costume Contest Serda Brewing will host our first ever dog custume contest on Saturday, March 17 at 2 p.m. benefitting the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). Check it out on Facebook. St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rain or shine, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick parade will hit the streets Saturday, March 17, at 11:15 a.m. Parade begins at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Mobile. An Intimate Evening with Lisa Mills You can call Lisa Mills a blues, gospel, torch or rhythm and blues singer and not be wrong. Friday, March 16, at The Listening Room of Mobile, 251-367-4599. O’Daly’s St. Patrick’s Day and Green Dress Run On Saturday, March 17, Kegs and Eggs kicks off the day at 6 a.m. with a full schedule of events and music. Run begins at 4 p.m. Visit us on Facebook for full details. “The Mystery of the Shamrock Pub” Join us Friday, March 16, at Azalea Manor, 751 Dauphin St., for the Mobile Mystery Dinners performance. Show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at azaleamanormobile.com; reservations required. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Join us for Dublin Pub’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 17. Five live bands on inside and outside stages. Breakfast starts at 6 a.m. Visit the pub’s Facebook page for more information. Alabama Bicentennial Pre-Easter Festival Join us Saturday, March 17, at Bicentennial Park in Stockton for pony rides, egg hunt, petting zoo and much more! Contact 251-580-1897. Callaghan’s St. Patrick’s Day In its 72nd year, the St. Patrick’s Day Street Party is March 16-17, and this will be the best one yet! Fun begins at 11 a.m. with music and food. Check out Callaghan’s Facebook page. Living History Day at Blakeley State Park To commemorate the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Fort Blakeley, Historic Blakeley State Park will host a special day of living history and educational programming on Saturday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 251-626-0798 or visit the events page at www.blakeleypark.com. 40th annual Spring Fever Chase Join Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo for the 40th annual Spring Fever Chase. Certified 10K and 2-mile fun run through downtown Fairhope. Saturday, March 17, 8 a.m. at Fairhope Pier. Visit springfeverchase.racesonline.com. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 “Cabaret” at JJP The musical “Cabaret” begins Friday, March 16, at Joe Jefferson Playhouse and runs for three weekends. Visit joejeffersonplayers.com. Jolene Roxbury & Brett Gambino A delightful Sunday afternoon full of music and comedy is in store for you as these wizards of whimsy get back to their musical roots. Sunday, March 18, 3-5 p.m. at The Listening Room of Mobile. Free Comedy Open Mic Every Sunday beginning March 18 at The Merry Widow, 7-9 p.m. (until the karaoke starts), there’s a comedy open mic with occasional professional or semi-professional headliners. This is a FREE SHOW where anyone can try stand-up comedy. Faith Tour Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. for the Forward Conference, three dynamic nights of teaching that will catapult our faith. Hosted by Right Way Christian Center. Visit www. rightwayccc.org. Many More Miles Baldwin Bone & Joint’s annual collection of shoes for the homeless outreach program continues through Saturday, March 24. For drop-off locations, call 251621-5387. Wee Exchange Kids Resale Join the largest children’s biggest and best consignment sale on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, March 14, at the Abba Shrine, 7701 Hitt Road. USA Gymnastics Alabama State Optional/XCEL Meet Beginning Friday, March 16, through Sunday, March 18, this youth gymnastics meet serves as the Alabama state championship for several skill levels. Mobile Civic Center Arena. Visit planetgymnastics.com/. IRISH DANCING Learn traditional jigs, reels, hornpipes and ceilidh dances. Performance and competition opportunities. Classes ongoing weekly for ages 3 to 18 Saturday mornings at Azalea City Center for the Arts. New students always accepted. Call 228-239-2422 or maccrossanirishdance@ yahoo.com. Live at the Bluegill Mobile Big Band Society swings the Bluegill deck with two hours of big band favorites Tuesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. The dance floor is always full, so come early, enjoy the great food and the music. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Rabies clinic The Mobile County Health Department offers $10 rabies shots. This Saturday’s clinic is at Dauphin Island Town Hall at 1011 Bienville Boulevard, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-690-8823. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information. FUNDRAISERS Bark & Bingo Serda Brewing and ARF are partnering up for this fundraiser for dogs benefiting ARF. Come play and have a chance to win great prizes and enjoy several vendors. Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Leprechauns at the Loop The 12th annual fundraiser of Little Flower Catholic Parish on Friday, March 16, 6-11 p.m. The evening features dinner, silent and live auctions along with lots of laughter. Proceeds from this year’s event will be used to help with the one-time $75,000 expense of a new roof for the Parish Offices. Call 251-478-338. Bunco Night Reeling for a Cure is sponsoring a bunco night Friday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church to raise money for the Relay for Life team. All proceeds will go toward the American Cancer Society. Call 251-661-4524.

ARTS Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival The 66th annual Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival will take place March 16, 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Free admission. More than 230 exhibitors from all over the country will bring their best works. Alabama/Texas Art Exchange Through July 2018 at the Mobile Museum of Art. Featuring the work of artists from their respective states, presented concurrently at each venue. Spanish Moss Miniature Art Show Through March 30 at Mobile Art Council. Nothing larger than 5”x5” paintings or drawings. MUSEUMS “Titanic: Honour & Glory” “Titanic Honour & Glory” will run through April 15 at the History Museum of Mobile. In addition to the exhibition, the museum will host monthly events. Call 251-301-0273 or gavin.snyder@ historymuseumofmobile.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum and Archives is open free to the public weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama. org. “Galapagos: Nature’s Wonderland” In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, there is a paradise unlike any other: the Galapagos Archipelago. Immerse yourself in this spectacular film at the Exploreum, until May 26. Visit exploreum.com. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Mobile International Speedway Driving Experience Get out of the stands and behind the wheel of a real race car at Mobile International Speedway with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience. Sunday, March 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited spots available, must book in advance. Visit racewithrusty.com. New Classes for All Ages Classes offered at LeFlore High School include Art For Kids (ages 6 and up), Art for Adults, Pre-Ballet & Tumbling (ages 4-6) and Self-Defense for Women & Girls (ages 12 and up). Call 251-208-1610 or visit MOBILECAP.ORG. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center at 1717 Dauphin St. for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. Fairhope’s Founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Fitness/Athletics Classes New classes are being offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, bellydance, candlelit yoga, Piyo Tone and piano. Call 251-463-7980 or visit mobilecap.org. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Indoor Pickleball for Adults Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. “Permian Monsters: Life Before Dinosaurs” Venture back in time 290 million years when bizarre-looking animals dominated life on land and sea. The Exploreum will display this traveling exhibition through June 3. Visit exploreum.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Pay wall eventually coming to al.com? BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he honchos running Alabama’s largest news website are openly talking about the potential for implementing a pay wall. The Nieman Lab, a blog produced by the Nieman Foundation at Harvard, reported last week the leaders of Advance Publications are at least looking at implementing some type of pay wall as a means of raising revenue generation at their many statewide websites across the country. Advance, of course, is the parent company of al.com, Alabama’s largest news website. “Advance Local is researching a number of options for digital subscription revenue, including recent tests with paid newsletters and high school sports,” Randy Segal, CEO of Advance Local, told Nieman Lab’s Ken Doctor. “Due to our success in building highly engaged local audiences, and in light of the evolution in consumer behavior toward paying for high-value digital offerings, we believe now is the right time to explore options to diversify our revenues with various paid digital content strategies. “We expect this work to take several months of discovery as we leverage learnings from our own experiments and from industry peers. If we decide to test anything, it will be a dynamic meter in a single market but a final decision won’t be made until much later this year.” Sifting through the jargon from that quote might take an advanced degree, but in essence it says they think people might be willing to pay for web content, but they’re going to move slowly to test that theory. Doctor suggests in his article the move is a reaction to poorer than expected revenue generation over the past six years after the Newhouse family decided to take the deep plunge into digital, reeling back most of their daily newspapers to three days a week and embarking on a digital-first strategy. “Over the years, it’s stuck to its strategy and that’s brought in little digital reader revenue, other than from e-editions,” he wrote. “As digital ad sales have gotten tougher, observers, including me, have suggested that Advance’s strategy and its forsaking of reader revenue was poorly timed.” Doctor predicts Advance will test a “dynamic” meter — meaning you essentially only get a few articles for free — in one of its markets. No way of knowing where that will be. A facelift for al.com has also been rumored to be in the offing, but that doesn’t mean a pay wall test would hit Alabama first. One other thing of note is that Advance is also pushing buyouts companywide, according to both al.com insiders and the Nieman Lab article. We’re told the company is attempting to offer six-month severance packages to employees with 20-plus years of service. No one is certain what will happen if those employees choose not to retire, but recent layoffs at the Portland Oregonian certainly can’t calm nerves. Sinclair sends a message Some news anchors with Sinclair Media, which owns and operates two stations in the Mobile-Pensacola market, are privately expressing unhappiness with having to read a script slamming national media outlets for “fake stories.” The script starts out praising local news stations for “quality, balanced journalism,” but then switches to discussing the “troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country,” according to a CNN news report. CNN has on numerous occasions been accused by President Donald Trump of pushing “fake news,” so Sinclair’s message may hit close to home. However, news anchors have been reported as saying they feel awkward being forced to read the message. Sinclair is the country’s largest owner of local television stations, and that includes WPMI and WEAR in this market. 42 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE CHARACTER BUILDING BY BYRON WALDEN / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Where Napoleon died in exile 9 Pursues, as a hunch 15 Assails with emails 20 Pauses for service 21 Demi with the 2012 hit “Give Your Heart a Break” 22 Droid with a holographic projector, informally 23 Equally pensive? 25 “Heaven forbid!” 26 Foldable beds 27 Witticism 28 Canada’s largest brewer 29 Daschle’s successor as Senate majority leader 30 Commit a peccadillo? 33 Mo. with Constitution Day 34 “____ calling” 36 Irish “John” 37 Part of E.S.L.: Abbr. 38 Shoot off 39 Break down, in a way 43 1980s-2000s Texas senator Phil 45 Beyond passionate 47 Perform the hit “Things I Should Have Said”? 52 Symbol over 9 or 0 on a keyboard, for short 53 Pet portal 54 Horror, e.g. 55 The Police frontman filming a shampoo commercial? 60 Golden State, informally 61 The night before, to a hard partier? 62 Whimsical 63 Bolted 64 “____ autumn, and a clear and placid day”: Wordsworth 65 All-inclusive 66 Tying packages, securing helium balloons, etc.? 73 Lessens in force 75 Flirtatious quality 76 Throng 77 The Beatles showing absolute amazement? 81 Martial art with bamboo swords 82 Ketel One rival, familiarly 83 Selling point 84 Handholds while slowdancing 85 “The Walking Dead” channel 87 Headey of “Game of Thrones” 89 Salon offering, familiarly 90 Important but sometimes ignored piece 93 First weapons used in a knife fight? 99 Yoga pose 101 Oxygen-reliant organism 102 Oh-so-handsome 103 Jungian souls 104 Disney bear 105 Surprising group of suspects? 108 Endorse digitally 109 “Baby, baby, baby!” 110 Lean fillet, as of lamb 111 “Walk Away ____” (1966 hit) 112 Enthusiastic consent 113 “The 15:17 to Paris” director, 2018 may meet 18 Beginning of the German workweek 19 Like chimneys 24 Truckload 28 Island veranda 30 Barfly 31 Kind of lily 32 School closing? 35 Snapchat posting, for short 38 One seeing ghosts 39 Including 40 Michael who wrote “The DOWN Neverending Story” 1 Doesn’t pay 41 Things that clash in 2 ____ track Washington 3 Metaphoric acknowledgment 42 Pouty exclamation 4 Shared values 44 “No ____” 5 Performance for which one 45 Rap sound might grab a chair 46 The 48th star 6 Tridactyl birds 47 Woodland god 7 Blood type modifier, for short 48 Do with a pick, maybe 8 Waste receptacle 49 Briefly 9 Astronauts Bean and Shepard 50 The Theme Park Capital of 10 Mag featuring “Fun Fear- the World less Females” 51 German border river 11 Clair Huxtable 52 Quaint dismissals or Peg Bundy 53 Tech-news website 12 Browns 56 Hypotheticals 13 Nonprescription, briefly 57 Take with force 14 Drama with many fans 58 Bears ____ (national 15 Katey who played Peg monument Bundy in Utah) 16 Parts of math textbooks 59 Messenger ____ 17 When duelers 67 Post-op stop 68 One releasing a dove in the Bible 69 Food-truckmenu item 70 Not tricked by 71 Advance look, say 72 Film for which Adrien Brody won Best Actor 74 “Park it” 78 “Honestly” 79 Verdant spot 80 Last Chinese dynasty 81 Not be serious 84 “____ Just Not That Into You” (2009 rom-com) 85 Relaxing 86 Catch in “The Old Man and the Sea” 88 Title family name in old TV 89 Hawthorne heroine 90 Snapped out of it 91 Out of control? 92 Showed shock 93 Cossack weapon 94 Crash into the side of, informally 95 Marshal 96 “You follow?” 97 Fancy soirees 98 Old record co. conglomerate 100 Strength 103 Celebrated boxing family 105 Edamame source 106 Alternative to café 107 ____ long way ANSWERS ON PAGE 48

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW SHC’s Valentine honored as conference player of year BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY W 44 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy Spring Hill College hen Spring Hill College first applied to leave many different moves in her arsenal,” SHC head coach the National Association of Intercollegiate Karen McConico said. “She wants to be the best. She has Athletics (NAIA) for the National Collegiate a desire to win every night. She has a tough job because Athletic Association (NCAA), the original most nights she is double-teamed. She has definitely been timeline was for this to be its first season as a full member a difference-maker for our team this year.” of Division II. However, issues aside from athletics had to Hill, a 5-foot-9 senior who played for St. Luke’s Episbe dealt with before the transitional period was completed. copal in Mobile, led the SIAC in scoring (18.4 points per Although the NCAA has not yet officially given its bless- game), steals (77) and blocked shots (20). On the season, ing, it appears the Badgers will join the organization this Hill managed two double-doubles, one of which was summer. However, that will be too late for this year’s teams. against Kentucky State University where she posted 28 That is especially a shame for the SHC women’s points and 10 rebounds. basketball squad, which excelled in 2017-18, including a Reilly, a sophomore guard, set school records for 3-point program record 14-game winning streak to end the season. shots made in a single season (98) and in a career (170). She In this final year of NCAA limbo, the SHC women finfinished the year averaging 15.5 points per game. ished with a 22-6 overall record — their best season since • While the men’s team did not do quite as well, it was going 23-11 in 1999-2000. not without postseason honors. The SIAC named forward The Badgers would likely have been competing for a Brandon Fischer as an honorable mention member. The spot in the NCAA Tournament. SHC finished the Southern 6-foot-7 junior led the Badgers in scoring with 12.9 points Intercollegiate Athletic Conference per game and was second in rebound(SIAC) slate with a 15-3 record, ing with 6.1 boards per contest. He which tied Central State University also handed out 64 assists with 11 (21-5, 15-3 SIAC West) for first place steals and six blocked shots. in the division. However, Spring Hill In their final season of transition ALTHOUGH THE NCAA HAS won the tiebreaker by taking both into NCAA Division II, the SHC men NOT YET OFFICIALLY GIVEN head-to-head contests during the finished with a 12-16 overall mark regular season and building a perfect and a 9-10 record in the SIAC. This ITS BLESSING, IT APPEARS 12-0 mark in divisional play. was good for third place in the West Despite not being allowed to Division. THE BADGERS WILL JOIN compete for postseason victories, THE ORGANIZATION THIS the league did not let the epic camRed snapper meeting set paign go unnoticed. At the SIAC The Alabama Department of SUMMER. HOWEVER, THAT awards reception in Birmingham, Conservation and Natural Resources’ three SHC women’s basketball WILL BE TOO LATE FOR Marine Resources Division is hosting players were named to the 2018 Allan Alabama Red Snapper Conference THIS YEAR’S TEAMS. Conference Team. on Thursday, March 22. The event Forward Tiffany Valentine was will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. selected as the SIAC Women’s at the Holiday Inn at 301 GovernBasketball Player of the Year. Guard ment St. in downtown Mobile. Jewel Hill earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. The purpose of the conference is to highlight recent Elise Reilly also earned All-Conference honorable mention management and research of red snapper ecology offshore recognition. of Alabama. This conference will be of interest to federal “I honestly felt overwhelmed with joy,” Valentine told and state marine fisheries managers, local resource manLagniappe. “I broke down in tears and just thanked God.” agers and the Alabama recreational/commercial fishing On the season, the 6-foot-1 sophomore from Houston community. was the second leading scorer for her team, averaging 17.5 There is no fee to attend the conference, but pre-regispoints per game while placing third in the league for scortration is encouraged because of limited seating. Individuing. She finished with six double-doubles and averaged 7.1 als interested in attending should register at tinyurl.com/ rebounds per game. On the season, Valentine finished with ya7lud8u. 31 assists, 14 blocks and 12 steals. Those who cannot attend may view presentations via “Tiffany Valentine is a great offensive player with webinar at tinyurl.com/yaymom35. Spring Hill College forward Tiffany Valentine was selected as the SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. For the agenda and more information about the conference, contact the Marine Resources Division at 251-861-2882 or visit outdooralabama.com. Shoe donations still sought The “Many More Miles” shoe donation campaign is winding down. For the 15th consecutive year, Baldwin Bone & Joint is hosting this community outreach project while partnering with the Port City Pacers, Dr. Glenn Glass, the University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center and certain schools in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The campaign collects shoes for the homeless outreach programs of Wings of Life, Discovery Ministries and the Salvation Army’s Running Forward program. Response to the campaign has grown since its inception, from 200 pairs donated in 2004 to just under 2,000 pairs distributed in 2017. This year’s campaign began in January; final shoe drop-offs will be received at the 2018 Azalea Trail Run on Saturday, March 24. Students in Mobile and Baldwin counties are challenged to collect shoes for homeless families in the area while earning money for their schools’ physical education programs. Baldwin Bone & Joint will award cash prizes to the top three participating schools that donate the most shoes. This year’s participating schools include Spanish Fort Elementary, Fairhope Intermediate School, Foley Intermediate School, Stapleton Elementary, J. Larry Newton Elementary, Mary B. Austin Elementary and Dixon Elementary. Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used shoes, tie them together in pairs and drop them off at any of the following locations: Baldwin Bone & Joint (1505 Daphne Ave., Daphne), Dr. Glass’ office (1303 Main St., Daphne), USA’s Student Recreation Center and the participating schools. For more information, call 251-621-5387.

M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC SEC still hasn’t learned from its unjust voting BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER H ave you ever heard of JP Smith? If you have, it kind of ruins the whole premise of this story. If you haven’t, then allow me to introduce to you the man and the infuriating injustice in which he unwittingly became a central figure. JP Smith is a professional tennis player who, at age 29, has probably seen his best days on the court. The native of Australia rose to 108th in the world, but never won a tournament and never made a deep run in a major that would have captured the attention of even devout tennis fans. Despite that, he was a good college player, consistently finding his way into the Top 10 in the country during his last two years at the University of Tennessee. Still, he never won a national championship as a singles player or as a doubles player or as a member of a national championship team. So what’s so remarkable about JP Smith? It’s the fact that his name will forever be the Southeastern Conference’s perfect fit for the old “Sesame Street” skit and song “One of These Things is Not Like the Others.” See if you can spot the differences: 2007 David Price, Vanderbilt baseball; 2008 Tim Tebow, Florida football; 2009 Tim Tebow, Florida football; 2010 Mark Ingram, Alabama football; 2011 JP Smith, Tennessee tennis; 2012 Anthony Davis, Kentucky basketball; 2013 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M football. One answer would be that the list contains six millionaires, plus JP Smith. Another would be that there are six nationally known sports figures, plus JP Smith. Another would be that there are six national players of the year in their sport, plus JP Smith. But there is one list where Smith fits perfectly among those great athletes. That’s where the injustice comes in. The list above is of actual winners of the Southeastern Conference Male Athletes of the Year. If only there had been a great athlete in the SEC in 2010-11 who could have fit comfortably between Manziel, Davis, Ingram, Tebow and Price. Maybe a Heisman Trophy winner who was undefeated as a starting quarterback and led his team to the national championship. Maybe a football player from that year who was selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Maybe someone whose never-before-seen style of play inspired comparisons to Superman. Of course, there was. That player was Cam Newton, the Auburn quarterback whose single season at Auburn in 2010-11 was closer to perfection than any player who has ever played the game. But the league’s 14 athletics directors decided Smith was more deserving of the conference’s top award than Newton. The decision was ludicrous at the time. Seven years later it’s even clearer how ridiculous it was. Although the league does not have to justify its selection, it’s clear Newton was blackballed because of the payfor-play allegations that swirled around him and his father. It’s worth noting the allegations never resulted in Newton missing a single play and never led to any NCAA or SEC penalties for any school. That brings us to the current college basketball season. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Nobody is saying Tennessee coach Rick Barnes is going to be as historically insignificant as JP Smith, but the current injustice is comparable. At the end of the basketball regular season, the SEC named its all-conference team, which included the SEC Coach of the Year. Barnes, who did a terrific job in leading the Volunteers to a co-championship in the SEC regular season, won the award. His Volunteers tied with Auburn but lost the tiebreaker because of the Tigers’ win in Knoxville early in the conference season. That leads us to the JP Smith-level injustice. The 2017-18 SEC Basketball Coach of the Year was actually Bruce Pearl. Period. It doesn’t matter what some biased voters said. Pearl took a team that was the worst in the SEC last year, lost his two best JP SMITH IS A PROFESSIONAL TENNIS PLAYER WHO, AT AGE 29, HAS PROBABLY SEEN HIS BEST DAYS ON THE COURT. THE NATIVE OF AUSTRALIA ROSE TO 108TH IN THE WORLD, BUT NEVER WON A TOURNAMENT AND NEVER MADE A DEEP RUN IN A MAJOR THAT WOULD HAVE CAPTURED THE ATTENTION OF EVEN DEVOUT TENNIS FANS.” players to suspension during the preseason, lost his top interior player to injury during the championship stretch and still won the school’s first basketball championship in 19 years. Pearl is no longer the coach at Tennessee because of recruiting violations that led to him being fired. His championship season at Auburn has included a cloud created by the FBI investigation that led to the arrest of his top assistant, Chuck Person, and the season-long suspension of Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy. It could be months or years before we know if Pearl had any involvement in wrongdoing that would lead him to be in trouble with the NCAA again. That discussion is for a later time. Today, we should be celebrating Pearl as the SEC Coach of the Year. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

STYLE GARDENING Plants for coastal settings BY JUDY STOUT, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Q: We’ve just finished a complete renovation of a house in Orange Beach and now want to do a yard makeover. Your suggestions? A: Photo | Judy Stout First, congratulations! This sounds like a fun project. Without knowing the details of your site, I offer some important considerations and broad recommendations that should include what will work well for you. Coastal gardening in the South presents special challenges. Soils may be mostly sand with low water-holding capacity, poor nutrient content (especially iron and manganese) and alkaline pH. Frequent high winds move unstable sands around and can even lift the sand into the air, abrading plant tissues. Winds off of the water and fog can carry salt spray, often some distance inland. Salt deposited on plants can burn and damage plant surfaces, often causing death. Strong winds alone can cause physical damage, breaking stems and branches. Weather conditions range from periods of very heavy rainfall, leaching nutrients from the porous soils, to droughts, reducing freshwater in soil and leading to saltwater intrusion in root zones. We won’t even mention the occasional effects of hurricanes and tropical storms! Cold winter temperatures are not usually a problem for coastal gardeners, and we avoid plants that require cold temperatures to flower or set fruit. However, the winter danger is warm winter days followed by sudden drastic drops in temperature. Summer weather with long periods of punishing high temperatures coupled with high humidity means plants experience the same heat index that we do. Also, unlike more northern areas, coastal summer nighttime temperatures do not fall enough to allow the soil around roots to cool, which increases the potential for heat damage. Therefore, plant selection decisions should include reference to both heat tolerance and cold hardiness. The United States Department of Agriculture provides a cold hardiness zone map (tinyurl.com/7r5u267) and the American Horticultural Society offers a heat tolerance map for the U.S. (tinyurl.com/ydez8evl). Combining information from both sources, look for plants with Zone 8a-9a cold hardiness and Zone 8 heat tolerance. Note that the cold hardiness information alone may be misleading and needs to be combined with the heat tolerance of a plant. Mobile and Seattle are both in the same cold hardiness zone, but Seattle is in heat tolerance Zone 3, with an average of only 7-14 days with temperatures greater than 86 F. Many of their best plants would “melt” here in Zone 8! A good plant catalog, plant labels or your nursery staff should be able to provide this information for any plant you are considering. A helpful online list from Texas A&M contains a limited but useful list of possibilities (tinyurl.com/ybus2v3e). OK, now we know what plants are generally suitable for South Alabama, but what about the unique conditions of the coast? Characteristics of successful coastal plants may include: natural salt tolerance; protected leaves with waxy surfaces, hairs or scales; low growth form; dense root systems; high growth rates; flexible stem joints; grasslike growth; or sturdy, flexible Shrub verbenas or lantanas are hearty perennials that perform well in our coastal environment. trunks. Certainly very few plants will have all of these characteristics, but just look around at natural plant communities and observe the wide variety of trees, shrubs, vines and perennials that do just fine. It is nearly impossible to provide a comprehensive listing of your options in this space, so consider gathering information from multiple sources. Good reference lists and guidelines can be found in “Gardening in the Coastal South” by Marie Harrison and “Garden Perennials for the Coastal South” by Barbara Sullivan. Local annual plant sales such as those at the Mobile Botanical Gardens and Weeks Bay offer many tried-and-true selections (especially natives). Even the right plant will need careful installation on your site for best survival. Windbreaks and hedges of the most durable trees and shrubs can give protection from wind, blowing sand and salt spray to more tender plants. Buildings can offer similar protection. Amend your sandy soil by adding good organic matter such as leaf litter, shredded bark or commercial composted animal manure. Use time-release fertilizer but apply conservatively because salts in fertilizers can build up in the soil, increasing salinity and damaging plants. Water-in well and regularly during the first year. Irrigate using drip irrigation (minimizes evaporation) during drought conditions. If irrigation water comes from a well (yours or the local municipal water supply), be conservative. If the drought persists, it may result in saltwater intrusion into the groundwater. A good mulch will help retain moisture in the soil. YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS What: MBG Plantasia Spring Plant Sale 2018 (Free) When: March 16, 17, 18; Friday/Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Plant list posted at mobilebotanicalgardens.org. Look for the Master Gardener tent and for workshops on proper planting with MBG Curator of Collections Amanda Wilkins. What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn (Free) When: Monday, March 19, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road, N., Mobile Topic: Lighting the Garden, Dave Paton What: Festival of Flowers When: March 22-25 For more information: FestivalofFlowers.com Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com. M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE FEATURE STYLE HOROSCOPES A Blue Moon state of mind at the Frog Pond WHERE DA GOLD AT BY GABI GARRETT/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Photo | Michelle Stancil H The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm hosts its Sunday Social music series through April 22. ere is a riddle: What do an Alabama state judge, a dishwasher and a musician have in common? They are all sitting in the Frog ANSWERS FROM PAGE 42 Pond. The Frog Pond, in its eighth year, is a musician-driven private, outdoor concert hub on Cathe Steele’s Blue Moon farm, serves as an escape from the everyday world and allows people who may never otherwise cross paths to meet and become friends. “People are just people here, we don’t care about titles. In fact, people from different worlds have fallen in love here. People have seen each other after 50 years have gone by. It’s a crazy thing,” Steele said. Frog Pond is a pro member of the Folk Alliance International and hosts some of the country’s best singers and songwriters on the little “front porch,” which is actually an outdoor stage under a 200-year-old cedar tree. All of the proceeds collected go directly to the musicians. Steele is now retired but previously managed the entertainment at Pirates Cove in Josephine, Alabama, and helped jump-start the Flora-Bama in its early days. In her relaxed, retired state, Steele got the bug to continue her entertainment path and bring musicians and serious listeners together in a casual, yet respectful, environment — oh, and add a little bit of magic, too. “The Frog Pond is really a metaphor for life. We are all in the Frog Pond together. When I make a move, it affects you. When she takes a breath it affects you. Just like in life, the musicians are feeling the ripples in the pond and playing off each other during our afternoons here,” Steele explained. Musicians view Frog Pond as a haven in which to play original music and collaborate with an audience of relaxed locals and travelers, who sip on a variety of bring-your-own beverages such as beer, wine, kombucha and water. Each participant also enjoys a dish from 48 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 the communal potluck while listening to the graceful tunes of from two to five musicians who often play together, some for the first time. And in an added twist to our riddle, which is Frog Pond, no one speaks during the performances. They’re in the listening zone. Steele believes this listening zone concept is imperative, yet frequently missing, in our world. “The listening zone is something we should implement in the real world. So many issues plaguing our day-to-day lives could be solved if we listened to each other more,” Steele expanded. You can meander away from the listening zone, but while in it you are to be quiet and enjoy the musical happenings on stage. If you start to chat loudly with your neighbor, you may get hit by one of the “HUSH Y’ALL” signs floating around the crowd. Upon your stroll away from the listening zone, other creative treats await you, such as large chalk to bring out your inner child and the potluck zones. In Steele’s house, you’ll find the main dishes. In another little cove, you’ll find the sweet shack, where all the delightful desserts live. You will also find a coffee and tea nook. On Blue Moon farm, there are a few cabins — for example, the writer’s cabin is a delightful one-bedroom escape for writers attempting to complete their body of work, or song. The other cabins are used for musicians, guests and as the green room. Frog Pond has its own recording studio, which you will also discover in the green room, an added reason why the listening zone’s quiet is imperative. As you may have gleaned, these concerts, which occur every Sunday during the spring starting at 2 p.m. and concluding around sundown, are intimate and unique. In fact, you must be on the guest list to attend. However, the secret society of escape is available to most fun-loving humans by contacting Cathe through the Frog Pond’s website: www.thefrogpondatbluemoonfarm.com/contact/. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — When a gust of wind blows your kite into a tree, you’ll be mistaken for the Crichton leprechaun and featured on the 6 o’clock news. The fervor will only die down after Mr. Willie’s ice cream truck drives down the street. Da gold is in a Bomb Pop. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — To stick it to the man, you’ll pay your exorbitant Spire gas bill in pennies but miscount and leave them a few cents short. They’ll charge you a $50 late fee. Da gold is in renewable energy. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Being not of Irish descent, you’ll opt to observe St. Vincent’s Day this weekend, celebrating the ethereal music of Annie Clark. You’ll drink green tea and eat corned tofu hash. Da gold is in her self-titled 2014 album. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll attend Company 11’s production of “The Vagina Monologues” with some hoo-ha stories of your own. Like that one time you went to the garden store and all you came back with was a Penis Fly Trap. Da gold is in performance arts. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Displeased with the quality of your horoscopes lately, you’ll begin to have your palm read weekly instead. The space between your heart line and your head line indicates you should give your significant other a break. Da gold is in a healthy relationship. LEO (7/23-8/22) — Just when you thought you had enough rhubarb pie, you’ll attend “A Night with Garrison Keillor” at the Saenger Theatre. You’ll feel a little violated when someone gives you a pat on the back. Da gold is in the #metoo movement. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — You’ll get your fill of religious extremism at Everything is Terrible!’s “The Great Satan” this weekend and decide to skip Easter this year. You’ll still find the golden egg. Inside is a chocolate starfish. Da gold is in Joshua Cane’s impressive body of work. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You roll your ankle at the Spring Fever Chase but carry on with your injury and win like Tom Brady in the AFC title game. You’d relax with a cool dip in Mobile Bay but Fairhope still hasn’t fixed its sewage spill problem. Da gold is in functional infrastructure. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll polish up your resume to be considered for the superintendent of Mobile’s rumored city school system. Your 3.2 GPA doesn’t look well on its own, but it’s better than most students in Mobile County. Da gold is in math and science. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— You usually take a stand against cultural appropriation unless it involves bottomless beer, so you’ll blend right in with the pale-face pseudo-Irish celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend. Da gold is in finding yourself. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — Hearing that crawfish prices continue to fall, you stock your freezer with 50 pounds to save for a rainy day. Years from now when you clean out your freezer, you’ll wonder what in the hell you were thinking. Da gold is in eating out. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll come up empty-handed looking for a neoclassical painting to adorn your foyer at the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend. However, you’ll add another flounder print to your bathroom gallery. Da gold is in interior decorators.

F U T U R E S H O C K M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tamarra Prince, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., Corporation, on the 28th day of December, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6313 Page 1480; having been modified in Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book 6681 Page 1826; having been modified again in Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Book LR7158 Page 173; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Westmont Subdivision, Third Unit, as per plat recorded in Map Book 9, Page 483 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 5087 Fair Oak Drive, Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/ Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 104847 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy R. Reynolds, a married man, joined herein by his wife, Bridgett Bryan, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. , on the 12th day of July, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6676 Page 488; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 30, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run South 00 degrees 28 minutes 30 seconds West 1053 feet to a point, thence run North 89 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds West 1160 feet to the point of beginning, thence run South 00 degrees 28 minutes 30 seconds West 215 feet to a point on the North line of Cuss Fork Road, thence run South 88 degrees 59 minutes 15 seconds West and along the said North line of Cuss Fork Road, 100.00 feet to a point, thence run North 00 degrees 28 minutes 26 seconds East 217.60 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 31 minutes 30 seconds east 99.97 feet to the point of beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 7020 Natchez Trace Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431998 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on January 31, 2017, by Earl A. White III and Lisa N. T. White, as Grantee to Iras Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7473, Page 1623, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to W. Austin Mulherin, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7477, Page 1482,and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on April 18, 2018. Lot 198, as per plat of RAMSEY ESTATES, Unit X as recorded in Map Book 87, Page 83, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. W. Austin Mulherin Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on February 18, 1998, by Willie Mae Boone, as Grantee to Sanford Williamson, Jr., a single man, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 4552, Page 0779, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Horace T. Jackson and MLB Realty Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7061, Page 1654 and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on April 18, 2018. Lots 27 and 28, as per plat of VIGOR SCHOOL RESERVATION, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 427-428, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Horace T. Jackson and MLB Realty, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John W. Rivers and Janice Rivers, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., on the 29th day of September, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6056 Page 1053; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 10, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: A lot of land located in Section 45, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: To find the Point of Beginning start at the Northwest corner of said Section 45; thence run South 633.2 feet to a point; thence run South 55 degrees 07 minutes East 359.2 feet to a point; which point is the Point of Beginning. From the Point of Beginning run South 61 degrees 30 minutes East 295.5 feet to a point; thence run South 400 feet to a point; thence run North 61 degrees 30 minutes West 295.5 feet to a point; thence run North 400 feet to the Point of Beginning. 50 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Property street address for informational purposes: 19470 Ducloux Road, Mt Vernon, AL 36560. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431617 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruth K. McIntosh and Herbert Hoover McIntosh, originally in favor of Genworth Financial Home Equity Access, Inc., fka Liberty Reverse Mortgage, Inc., on the 29th day of April, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6529, Page 203; the undersigned Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, Block 1, Summerville Place, as recorded in Map Book 3, Page 632, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6529 and Page 203 and deed recorded in Book 5329 and Page 1011. Property street address for informational purposes: 2308 Holland St, Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 422922 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cassandra Eubanks, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 2nd day of February, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6859 Page 805 and modified by agreement recorded in Book LR7178 Page 1417; further modified in Book LR7544, Page 1364; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , as Mortgagee/Trans- feree, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 22, Bentbrooke Subdivision revised, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 87, Page 66 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 10017 Peyton Drive South, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 397859 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ian Donaldson, an unmarried man and Becky Bailey, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on the 30th day of September, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7309 Pg: 1760; the undersigned Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, according to the Map and Survey of Chesapeake Subdivision, Unit 1, as recorded in Map Book 130, Page 5, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 8642 Selby Phillips Dr N, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/ Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Pingora Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/ Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 431365 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John C. Inthavong By Bee Hah Goh, Attorney in Fact, a married male & Bee Hah Goh, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on the 21st day of October, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7440, Page 1089; the undersigned Embrace Home Loans, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the West half of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, thence run East a distance of 40.00 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of Argyle Road, thence Northwardly along said East right-of-way line of Argyle Road a distance of 1,081.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence with a deflection angle to the right of 89 degrees 26 minutes 03 seconds, run Eastward a distance of 615.19 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle to the right of 90 degrees 16 minutes 57 seconds run Northwardly a distance of 210.60 feet to a point on the south right of way line of Four Mile Road; thence with an interior angle to the right of 89 degrees 43 minutes 00 seconds run Westwardly along said right of way line of Four Mile Road a distance of 614.15 feet to a point on said East right of way line of Argyle road; thence with an interior angle to the right of 90 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds run Southwardly along said East right of Argyle Road, a distance of 210.60 feet to the point of beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 11925 Argyle Rd, Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/ OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Embrace Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/ Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 430042 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Eva Tucker and spouse Thomas Ray Tucker, to Compass Bank, dated August 19, 2005, and Recorded in Book 5846, Page 1501 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Michael Alexander Bk: LR7609 Pg: 1197 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 2, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street Mobile, Alabama 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 2A OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 2, ALVAREZ’S FIRST ADDITION TO SARALAND, ACCORDING TO PLAT OF SUCH RESUBDIVISION RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 87, PAGE 14, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, ex-

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com pressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Michael Alexander Mortgagee William McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy D. Orr, Jr. a married male & Kendra D. Orr, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on the 17th day of February, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7348 Pg: 629; the undersigned Embrace Home Loans, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 43, Fox Hunter Ridge, Phase 2, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 118, Page 53 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 9401 Fox Hunter Ct E, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Embrace Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429270 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John C. Ritchie, Jr. and Pamela N. Ritchie, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, on the 11th day of April, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6366 Page 26; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 54, Carriage Hills, Unit Four as recorded in Map Book 26, Page 31 of the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 2645 Old Dobbin Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the in- debtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, Mortgagee/Transferee. Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 425864 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Chance L. Townsend, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on the 17th day of October, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7437 Pg: 1676; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 38, Block 12, West Village Chickasaw Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 327-334, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 208 7th Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Mortgagee/ Transferee Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 430602 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alberta F. Milton, surviving spouse, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 23rd day of April, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6405 Page 1863; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Block B, according to the Map of McCants Subdivision, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Map Book 6, Page 165. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6405, Page 1863 and deed recorded in Book 1156, Page 772. Property street address for informational purposes: 1506 Next St, Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company, Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 421179 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert Arthur Sanders, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Lenox Financial Mortgage Corporation, on the 12th day of November, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7323, Pg: 280; the undersigned Finance Of America Reverse, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: The land described herein is situated in the State of Alabama, County of Mobile, described as follows: Lot Number 8, according to Plat of Habersham Heights, as recorded in Map Book 19, Page 94 in the Office of Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 8050 Oak Hill Drive, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Finance of America Reverse, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/ foreclosures 428908 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keirdrick A. Freeman and Sakara B. Freeman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Magnolia Mortgage Company LLC, an Agent for Guaranty Trust, on the 5th day of October, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6944 Page 1874; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot C-24, Magnolia Springs, Phase One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 121, Page 15 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for infor- mational purposes: 8681 Farrington Loop S, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/ Transferee. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 359756 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Harry Wendell Davis and wife, Deborah D. Davis, originally in favor of RBC Centura Bank, on the 26th day of September, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6266, Page 833; the undersigned SMS Financial 30, LLC, as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Lot 2, resubdivision of Lots 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33, Haven Park Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of the County of Mobile, Alabama in Map Book 9, Page 439; thence run Northeastwardly 429.4 feet along the South line of said lot 2 to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence with a deflection angle to the left of 84 degrees 06 minutes 54 seconds run Northwardly 440.45 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Coleman Dairy Road, thence run Eastwardly and along said South right of way a distance of 129.87 feet to a point; thence with a deflection angle to the right of 89 degrees 31 minutes 49 seconds run Southwardly 136.16 feet; thence with an interior angle of 89 degrees 71 minutes 89 seconds run Westwardly 27.69 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 85 degrees 02 minutes 11 seconds run Southwardly 82.37 feet; thence with an interior angle of 94 degrees 57 minutes 49 seconds run Eastwardly 90 feet to a point; thence run due North 218 feet more or less to the South right of way line of Coleman Dairy Road; thence run Eastwardly along said right of way 141.18 feet more or less to the Northeast corner of said Lot 2; thence with an interior angle of 90 degrees 28 minutes 11 seconds run Southwardly 394.26 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 97 degrees 17 minutes 40 seconds run Southwestwardly 332.9 feet to the Point of Beginning. Parcel B: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Lot 2, resubdivision of Lots 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33, Haven Park Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of the County of Mobile, Alabama in Map Book 9, Page 439; thence run Northeastwardly 429.4 feet along the South line of said Lot 2 to a point; thence with a deflection angle to the left of 84 degrees 06 minutes 54 seconds run Northwardly 222.12 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 88 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds run Eastwardly 103.26 feet to the point of beginning; thence with a deflection angle to the left of 94 degrees 57 minutes 49 seconds run Northwardly 82.37 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 85 degrees 02 minutes 11 seconds run Eastwardly 27.69 feet to a point; thence with a deflection angle to the left of 90 degrees 28 minutes 11 seconds run Northwardly 136.16 feet to a point on the South right of way line of Coleman Dairy Road; thence with an interior angle of 89 degrees 31 minutes 49 seconds run Eastwardly 70 feet along said South right of way line of Coleman Dairy Road to a point, thence run due South 218 feet more or less to a point due East of the Point of Beginning, thence run West 90 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 9531 Coleman Dairy Road, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. SMS Financial 30, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee. Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 354192 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Huong Thi Nguyen, single woman, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on the 18th day of October, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6827 Page 1955; the undersigned Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 24 of Unit 2 of Driftwood Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 18 at Page 40 in the Records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 7730 Edgar Roberts Rd, Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/ Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”), Mortgagee/Transferee Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/ foreclosures 406812 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James L. Simpson and Elizabeth B. Snider, both unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SurePoint Lending, Inc. dba First Residential Mortgage Network, Inc., on the 10th day of April, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6365 Page 1968; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/ Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 & 20 in Block One (1) in Gulf Way Addition to Grand Bay, as recorded in Deed Book 153, Page 34 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 12741 Saeger Rd, Grand Bay, M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 51

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 421673 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantees in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on July 15, 2016, by Jarrod L. McDade and Mandy R. Worthy, as Grantees to Iras Development Company, Inc., as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7403, Page 1970, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to EMON, LLC, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7524, Page 714 and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on March 28, 2018. LOT 18, as per plat of TIMBERLAND, UNIT I, as recorded in Map Book 88, Page 19, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. EMON, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cecil A. Lambeth and wife Kathy L. Lambeth, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC, on the 22nd day of November, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7100, Pg: 747; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Block 4, Grand Bay Heights Subdivision, of a part of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 4 West, Map Book 3, Page 6; go North along the East right-of-way line of Lindburgh Avenue 490.2 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of a 40 foot right-of-way; then go East along the North line of said 40 foot right-of-way 150 feet to a point; which point being the Point of Beginning; thence running North 160 feet to a point; thence running East 83 feet to a point; thence running South 160 feet to a point; thence running West 85 feet to the Point of Beginning. This being a part of the same property recorded in Real Property Book 139, Page 24, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 12881 Pine Street, Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Mortgagee/ Transferee Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429884 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Isiah Swopes, a married person and Regina Swopes, his wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., on the 2nd day of June, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4843 Page 1147; modification recorded in Book LR7448, Page 1322; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 20, Gulf Dale, Third Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 28, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3016 McGough Court, Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 430850 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Lampkin and Toddy Eldridge, an unmarried couple, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Co. of North FL, Inc., on the 26th day of July, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6233 Page 1680; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 5, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 17, Amberly, Unit 3 “A” Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 29, Page 61 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1659 Longwood Road, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE 52 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 130929 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lawrence Edward Enzor, Jr. and Peggy R. Enzor, husband and wife, originally in favor of Magnolia Mortgage Company, LLC, on the 24th day of December, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5517 Page 0154; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 26, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 61, Alvarez›s Third Addition to Saraland, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 404 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 1131 Alvarez Drive, Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A, Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 195007 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Allen M. Watson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Advisors Group, on the 25th day of April, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7029 Page 1681; the undersigned American Advisors Group, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 12, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot No. 1 of Whip O Will Hill as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 19 of the records of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 8170 Whip O Will Lane, Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. American Advisors Group, Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429141 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kathryn L. Jones, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on the 25th day of November, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7326 Page 1245; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 4 and 13, Block 19, Dubroca Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 141, N.S., Page 39, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 156 Westwood St, Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee. Elizabeth Loefgren SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 416918 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Camille B. West, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company, on the 5th day of March, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6633 Page 1225; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 26, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 14, Second Addition, Part A, Park Forest Estates, according to Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 858 Vista View Drive, Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/ foreclosures 430490 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert Busby and Christina Busby, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Co. of North FL, Inc., on the 18th day of July, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6420 Page 333; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 15, Graceland, Unit 2, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 114, Page 31, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 4169 Grace Ct, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVEDESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 412221 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Demetris Henderson and Monica Henderson, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, on the 18th day of April, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5148 Page 1792; the

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 29, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12, according to a map of Washington Place, recorded in Deed Book 156 N.S., Page 450 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 25 Washington Pl., Mobile, AL 36603. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/ Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee Pam King SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429601 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leona A. Driggers, an unmarried person and Johnny M. Driggers Jr., an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, on the 30th day of August, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6251 Page 1262; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 26, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 25, Yancey Glen Subdivision (Revised), according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 104, Page 102 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 12218 Yancey Glen Dr, Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a nonrefundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Mortgagee/ Transferee. Rebecca Redmond SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 429247 Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 CIRCUIT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO.: 02-CV-2017-902298 JAZEMINE BANKS, the Plaintiff, v. JAMIE LINDA NGUYEN, factitious parties A, B, C, D, being those persons or entities whose identities are presently unknown but who will be added by way amendment once ascertained, Defendants. LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO: JAMIE LINDA NGUYEN You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking compensatory and punitive damages was filed on November 9, 2017, and that by reason of an Order of the Court entered on February 6, 2018, you are hereby commanded to Answer or otherwise plead to the allegations of the complaint on or before April 23, 2018, by filing your answer with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and by sending a copy of the same to attorney for the plaintiff, Charles J. Potts, Briskman & Binion, P.C., P.O. Box 43, Mobile, Alabama 36601, or suffer a default judgment to be entered against you. Done this 23rd day of February, 2018 /s JOJO SCHWARZAUER CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2018 PROBATE NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARTHA LOUISE JEFFCOAT Case No. 2017-2301 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of March, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. BEVERLY ELAINE JEFFCOAT READ as Administratrix of the estate of MARTHA LOUISE JEFFCOAT, deceased. Attorney of Record: JOSEPH O. KULAKOWSKI, Esq. Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING March 1, 2018 Case No. 2015-1900-5 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of DONALD RAY MINOR, Deceased On to-wit the 16th day of April, 2018 at 10:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Application for the Sale of Lands as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate. Attorney Name and Address: DEENA R. TYLER, P. O. BOX 6, MOBILE, AL 36601 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 28, 2018 NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING CASE NO. 2018-0465 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Notice of the filing of petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Mary D. Shilling, deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by William E. Case on February 28, 2018, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent. Don Davis, Judge of Probate. Attorney: William E. Case, Esq. 3929 Airport Blvd., 2-315 Mobile, AL 36609. Lagniappe HD March 14, 2017 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARK ANTHONY REYES SR. Case No. 2017-0538 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. WAYNE A. GRUENLOH as Administrator of the estate of MARK ANTHONY REYES SR., deceased. Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: OSCAR TED BEVERLY, JR. Case No. 2017-2051 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JASON B. JACKSON as Administrator of the estate of OSCAR TED BEVERLY, JR. deceased. Attorney of Record: C. Andrew Harrell, Esq. Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID STRIPPING & WAXING OF FLOORS – AS NEEDED Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day of Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M., then publicly opened and read aloud. Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website: purchasing.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon.-Fri. Should you have any questions, please call Julie Morgan at (251) 221-4473. BID ON: STRIPPING & WAXING OF FLOORS – AS NEEDED BID #18-15 BID DATE: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21, 2018 @ 2:00 P.M. Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: HVAC WORK FOR FOOD COURT University of South Alabama Mobile, Alabama USA JOB #17-80A USA BID #8022701 Supply and install all mechanical upgrades to include hoods; exhaust fans and roof curbs; supply duct and grills; and all electrical associates to the mechanical scope of work. Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 PM local time on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Procurement Services on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Procurement Services Technology & Research Park Bldg. III 650 Clinic Drive, Suite 1400 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151. FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Room AD023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to Daniel Greer at the following address: 307 University Blvd. N., AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 dgreer@southalabama.edu Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 21, 2018 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: Flooring Annual Contract University of South Alabama Mobile, Alabama USA JOB #18-11 USA BID #8022002. Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Procurement Services on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Procurement Services Technology & Research Park Bldg. III 650 Clinic Drive, Suite 1400 Mobile, AL 36688 PH#(251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to Daniel Greer at the address listed below. 6062 USA Drive South Mobile, AL 36688 dgreer@ southalabama.edu Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT. SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to create an alternate Self-Help Business Improvement District as authorized in Section 11-54B-40, Code of Alabama 1975; to provide procedures for any Class 2 municipality to establish one or more Self-Help Business Improvement Districts for the purpose of promoting tourism, including the creation of non-profit corporations to manage the districts; to provide certain required provisions in the articles of incorporation of district management corporations; to provide for the levy of a special assessment on a particular class of businesses located within the geographical area of the district for the purpose of promoting tourism for the benefit of businesses in the district; to provide for dissolution of a district and with- drawal of a non-profit corporation’s designation as a district management corporation. Lagniappe HD Feb. 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2018 STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT. SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to further provide for the appointment of members to a board of adjustment; to provide for qualifications of members, and appointment and terms of supernumerary members; to further provide for appeals to the board of adjustment and the time of appeals from administrative decisions; and to further provide for notice and grounds for appeals and that appeals to the board of adjustment will be heard de novo. Lagniappe HD Feb. 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2018 Erica Tiffany Singleton, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Mignonette F. Sams’ statement of claim by March 21, 2018, or thereafter, a judgement by default may be rendered against her in Case No. SM 2017 001652 00, Circuit Court of Mobile County. Done this 21st day of February 2018. Lagniappe HD Feb. 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on April 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 4725 Moffett Road (South side of Moffett Road at the South terminus of Shelton Beach Road) for a Sign Variance to allow a digital electronic message center sign within 300’ of residentially zoned property in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow digital signage within 300’ of any residentially zoned property in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 12th day of March, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on April 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 3709 & 3713 The Cedars Avenue (South side of The Cedars Avenue, 135’± West of College Lane) for a Fence Variance to allow a 6’ privacy fence/wall to be constructed within the 25’ front minimum building setback line in an R-1 Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance prohibits any fence or wall to exceed a height of 3’ within any required front yard setback in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 12th day of March, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on April 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at (Northeast corner of St. Michael Street and North Dearborn Street) for a Use Variance to allow the use of 9 steel shipping containers for the manufacturing of produce and office space in a SD-WH District within the Downtown Development District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow metal structures in a SD-WH District within the Downtown Development District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 12th day of March, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 ing will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 12th day of March, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on April 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at (East side of Lewis Quarters, 500;± East of Conception Street Road) for a Use Variance to allow the construction of a single-family dwelling as a primary residence in an I-2, Heavy-Industry District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow single-family dwellings as a primary residence in an I-2, Heavy-Industry District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 12th day of March, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 NOTICE OF SALE The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 158 Dunn Ave., Mobile, AL 36606. 2001 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WF55K219363867 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 3301 N Schillinger Rd., Semmes, AL 36575. 1995 Buick Roadmaster 1G4BT52P3SR423611 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 19050 A State Hwy 181, Fairhope, AL 36532. 2000 Ford F250 1FTNF20F5YEB51600 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 18342 Couch Plant Rd., Summerdale, AL 36580. 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe 1GNFC13008R272727 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2015 Ford Escape 1FMCU0G78FUA19137 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage JA3AY26AXXU026499 2002 Saturn L200 1G8JU54F42Y582395 2004 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51DX4L869626 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 9401 Fox Hunter Ct., Semmes, AL 36575. 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1GCEC14X34Z350606 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1015 N Craft Hwy., Prichard, AL 36610. 2006 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WD58C869159740 1999 GMC Sierra 1GTFC29U6XZ524438 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2000 Halls Mill Rd., Mobile, AL 36606. 2012 GMC Sierra 3GTP2VE70CG245571 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on April 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 301 Yeend Street (Southwest corner of Yeend Street and Baker Street) for a Tree Planting Location Variance to allow no frontage trees to be planted along the street frontage, and Tree Quantity Variance to allow a reduced number of trees to be planted on a site in an I-2, Heavy Industry District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a minimum of one heritage tree per every 30 linear feet of street frontage, and that the trees be planted within the 25-foot setback along street frontages in an I-2, Heavy Industry District. The meet- The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 13 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 4515 Lott Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613. 1991 Ford F150 1FTEF14N4MNA97499 Lagniappe HD March 7, 14, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 3351 Denmark Rd Lot 17, Mobile, AL 36618. 2004 Mazda RX8 JM1FE173940112335 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 53

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 412 Luckyway Ave., Prichard, AL 36610. 1999 Mitsubishi Miarage JA3AY26A6XU045728 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 126 County Rd 20 W., Foley, AL 36535. 2001 Ford F150 1FTRF17W31NB35533 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 106 Martin Luther King Dr., Prichard, AL 36610. 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4A4MM31S74E022201 2009 Chevrolet HHR 3GNCA23B59S606832 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1729 Winston Lane, Mobile, AL 36605. 2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKU4A25BG136058 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1351 Schillinger Rd N., Semmes, AL 36575. 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13SX32337810 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDT13S562140934 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 751 Schillinger Rd N., Mobile, AL 36608. 2008 BMW 335I WBAVB77548NM06045 2008 Hummer H3 5GTEN13E588107958 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1111 Oakdale Ave., Mobile, AL 36605. 2006 Dodge Charger 2B3KA43R46H447931 2006 Chrysler 300 2C3KA53GX6H193942 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 53467 Catrett Lane, Bay Minette, AL 36507. 2003 Ford LGT Convt 1FTRW07653KD28362 2008 VW EOS WVWFA71F18V056983 2013 Honda Accord 1HGCT2B84DA006159 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 10900 Confer Lane, Fairhope, AL 36532. 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada 1GHDT13W4Y2378749 1997 Ford LGT Convt 1FTEX27LXVKB73162 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 2053 Barretts Lane, Mobile, AL 36617. 2002 Ford DRW Super 1FTWW32F92EA99872 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 9271 Hwy 188, Irvington, AL 36544. 2000 Chevrolet S10 1GCCS1442Y8116646 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58K289223786 2003 Kia Spectra KNAFB121335232144 2006 Ford Explorer 1FMEU65E76UB66613 2001 Dodge Ram Truck Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 267 Ingate., Mobile, AL 36607. 2007 Ford Crown Vic 2FAFP74V47X128893 2009 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WC57M491204768 2003 Honda Accord 1HGCM66573A045993 Locals driven ‘Over the Edge’ BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 04/20/2018 at 5781 Three Notch Rd Mobile Al. 36619 at 9am if not redeemed HOND 1HGEM22972L042699 VOLV YV1VW255XYF488204 MERC 2MELM74WXSX616719 GMC 1GKDS13SX22417393 FORD 1FMZU73W82UC92976 HOND 1HGCG5657WA195057 KIA KNDMB233366079960 STRN 5GZCZ53B13S823072 HOND 1HGES26822L015028 MERC 2MEFM75W0XX667889 FORD 1FAFP53SXXA100696 CHEV 1GNDT13S222504169 FORD 3FAFP15P8WR179405 NISS 1N4AL11D22C114057 DODG 1B7GG22X4XS153740 FORD 1FALP4047RF156863 CHRY 3A4FY58B17T513495 FORD 1FMDU32X8TUC74220 STRN 1G8ZY12752Z141560 BMW WBADT43493G029200 FORD 1FTRW07302KD93589 INFI JNKCP11A1XT004877 CHEV 1G1JC524X17362900 HOND JHLRD1856VC035555 BMW WBAGH8345YDP11800 CHEV 1GNDM19W7SB104034 FORD 1FALP52U7VA324219 HOND JH2PC35061M201192 NISS JN1CA21D0XT218426 HOND 1HGCD5660SA103976 HOND JHMEG854XSS028731 KIA KNAFB121335253933 MERC 1MEFM50UX5A600152 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 ABANDONED VEHICLES The following vehicles have been Unclaimed/abandoned at Wilson’s Service Center 10393 Old Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 and will be sold on April 27, 2018 at 10:00 am at the same address. 2000 Ford 1FAFP42X2YF310138 1983 Oldsmobile 1G3AR69A9DM558128 2007 Suzuki JS1SN7DA172112858 2005 Honda JHLRD685055C017646 1994 Chevy 1GNCS13W0R2113386 2005 Saturn 5GZCZ23D15S830560 Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 ABANDONED VEHICLE The following vehicle has been Unclaimed/abandoned at Wilson’s Service Center 10393 Old Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 and will be sold on April 6, 2018 at 10:00 am at the same address. 2017 Jeep 1C4PJMBS5HW618974. Lagniappe HD March 14, 21, 2018 Deadline for legal advertising in Lagniappe HD is every Monday at 5 p.m. Lagniappe HD is distributed each Thursday. Lagniappe HD offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604. For more information or to place your ad call Jackie at 251-450-4466. Or email at legals@lagniappemobile.com 54 | L AG N I A P P E | M a r c h 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - M a r c h 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on April 20 , 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 4638 Green Forest Ct., Mobile, AL 36618. 2005 Suzuki GSX-R750K JS1GR7JA652107001 3B7HC13Y61G802793 STYLE BOOZIE Catch Panini Pete on the Food Network this Sunday night. B oom! There goes the dynamite! The azalea dynamite that is. We are right smack dab in the middle of the high season of our namesake flowering bush. You better take their beauty in now. They will all be dead in a New York minute and back to being boring old bushes soon. While you have been stopping to smell the azaleas, I have been sniffing out all of the gossip for you. Now, I will blow it all out in this column for you like a stuffy nose into a Kleenex — but without the germs! Enjoy, and you probably will want to sanitize afterward, just in case. Over the Edge Some may say these folks went “over the edge” figuratively because they went “over the edge” literally. More than 60 local folks rappelled over the side of the Mobile Marriott last Friday and Saturday for the 74 Club’s third annual “Over the Edge” event. Boozie says no thank you, as I am terrified of heights. But some of our local celebs who weren’t so terrified and went “over the edge” included: Karlos Finley and Brandy Hambright, who are both running for circuit judge; Gina Jo Previto of Veet’s fame; and FM Talk’s Dalton Orwig, as well as more than a dozen Mobile Police officers. Local college football stars Jake Coker and Reese Dismukes also spent the morning signing autographs for fans. This great event raises money for a variety of local charities. And thankfully, no one plunged to his or her death. That would have really put a damper on things. Panini Pete on Food Network Local restaurateur and Food Network semi-regular Panini Pete Blohme will appear on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Store Games” inside the “Flavortown Market” this Sunday night on the Food Network. The chefs compete for a chance to win $30,000 and a big-ass trophy. Blohme recently purchased Ed’s on the Causeway and also owns the lovely Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina and Panini Pete’s in Mobile and Fairhope. Good luck, Pete! We hope you bring home the bread! False advertising? A Boozie spy who seems to always be looking for a boat stumbled upon this listing for one on the Mobile Craigslist page the other day and was impressed with all the extras promised along with this almost 30-year-old boat. This work of advertising copywriting genius read exactly as follows: “I have a 1999 pro line 190 center console with new switch pannel [sic], new washdown pump, new baitwell pump, fiberglass hard T-top. New lower unit with 3 year warranty, new VHF radio and new antenna. 125 Mercury saltwater series. If your [sic] looking for women, this is the boat for you, immediately loose [sic] 30 pounds, gain 2 inches in overall size length, guaranteed to catch more snatch than snapper, but if snapper is what you want, well you could catch them too. Don’t hesitate, or you’ll see this beautiful snatch snatching machine heading on out of sight loaded down with cold beer and topless women.” I think this fella knows his target audience. But remember, buyer beware! Well kids, that’s all I got this time. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ snapper snatchin’ lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!