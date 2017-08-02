Lagniappe: July 27 - August 2, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7

GOING POSTAL MPD following ‘internal policy’ for body cameras By Jason Johnson As city officials wait for legal guidance from the Attorney General’s office on the use of police body cameras, Public Safety Director James Barber says the Mobile Police Department will defer to its own internal policies and the best practices of other agencies. While the city pays $400,000 for body cameras and supporting software, there’s no existing law that dictates who has a right to see footage captured on those publicly funded devices. Currently, MPD only releases footage to certain individuals and only under certain conditions guided by policies that weren’t available to the public until a lawsuit was filed against the city in June. All of the hurdles surrounding body cameras have some officials asking if they’re even worth the money they cost taxpayers, and last week Barber filed some of those questions at a meeting of the Mobile City Council’s public safety committee. According to MPD data, complaints from citizens fell from 86 in 2014 to just 50 that were reported out of 220,000 service calls in 2016. However, complaints have also been declining since 2006, when an all-time high of 137 were filed against MPD officers, the data shows. Barber said any resident that files a complaint against an officer can request to view footage captured from that incident, and upon request that footage can also be shared with his or her representative on the City Council or the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council. However, the MPD is not willing to release footage to the public unless it furthers an active investigation or serves a public safety interest, such as helping to identify a suspect or refuting false allegations of police misconduct that Barber said could potentially lead to “civil unrest.” 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 He cited a number of reasons why footage wouldn’t be publicly released, including the protection of an individual’s privacy and the cost associated with fulfilling those kinds of requests. In addition, District Attorney Ashley Rich has also asked all law enforcement agencies in Mobile County not to publicly release any body camera footage tied to an active investigation. “We take the position body camera footage shouldn’t be released to the public unless it’s part of a criminal trial,” Rich told Lagniappe. “With any pending case or investigation, I have directed law enforcement officers not to disclose video footage. It has to go through the judicial process first, and then and only then — if it’s admitted in court — does it become a public record.” Rich said prosecutors treat body camera footage the same as any other piece of evidence collected in an active investigation, adding that rules governing prosecutorial conduct don’t allow prosecutors to disclose “anything to the media unless it’s been deemed a public record.” Rich’s directive is already reflected in revisions to MPD’s body camera policy, which were quietly added after it was released to the public last month. According to Barber, the policy has seen about “half a dozen” similar changes since it was adopted in 2015. As for the cost, Barber said it already takes multiple employees to comb through existing footage, document evidence and package it for local prosecutors. Adding public requests on top of that, he said, would increase the need for data storage and take staff away from police work. “If there are two officers on a scene for an hour, that’s two hours of video that we’re having to copy and produce for the District Attorney’s office. Imagine if we were also required to fill public requests for video for no other purpose than entertainment, oftentimes,” he added. “Because we have no case law or legislation to go by, we treat it like we do crime scene video, and we don’t release that video unless it serves a public safety interest.” Councilman Fred Richardson also raised concerns about policies that give officers “discretion” in determining when to activate a body camera in certain situations. However, Barber said there are very few times that would be permitted, such as when officers attend public meetings. Any time an officer is in an adversarial situation or makes contact with a citizen while performing an official duty, Barber said, turning on a body camera “is mandatory. No questions.” When an officer fails to do so, he said, MPD launches an immediate investigation to determine why. According to Barber, the number of “use of force” incidents has been cut roughly in half since officers in the field started wearing body cameras, adding that footage is reviewed by multiple MPD personnel any time force is used by an officer. “Not only that, a random selection of each officer’s footage is reviewed by their supervisor periodically, so we’re not waiting to have people complain to identify a problem,” he said. “I can also tell you that officers have been disciplined for using [excessive] force and for using an improper demeanor when no complaint had been filed.” Last fall, when students from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School were pepper-sprayed by an MPD officer while painting the midtown cannon after an annual football rivalry, footage from the officer’s body camera was never released. Requests to obtain the footage from that incident from WALA FOX10 were repeatedly denied by city officials, as were requests for copies of the MPD’s body camera policy. Ultimately, those policies weren’t disclosed to the public until the station filed a lawsuit against the city in June. Ultimately, how MPD handles body cameras in the future could hinge on the Attorney General’s opinion city officials requested in early July. However, with the issue affecting agencies across Alabama, a final decision may have to come from the court system or the state Legislature.

BAYBRIEF | LAW ENFORCEMENT Operation City H.E.A.T. CIVIL RIGHTS GROUP CALLS MPD CHECKPOINTS ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’ BY JASON JOHNSON T he Southern Poverty Law Center is urging the Mobile Police Department to change the way it implements roadblocks, claiming recent safety checkpoints have disproportionately targeted predominantly black neighborhoods and likely violated residents’ constitutional rights. A once common practice for MPD, roadblocks have been used sparingly since Mayor Sandy Stimpson took office in 2014. However, as a part of the recent Operation City H.E.A.T. — a multi-pronged initiative to stem violent crime — the practice returned last fall. Most recently, roadblocks or “safety checkpoints” were set up at Michigan Avenue at Duval Street, Azalea Road at Michael Boulevard and in other areas such as the RV Taylor and Village Green communities. In May, those checkpoints led to the arrest of several individuals, including some linked to violent crimes reported in those areas. While the SPLC does not dispute the department’s authority to implement roadblocks, the organization told MPD in June that the reasoning behind its recent safety checkpoints is “legally problematic” because it focused on specific crimes instead of public safety in general. “These roadblocks, which targeted lowincome, predominantly black neighborhoods, discriminate against people of color by singling them out as a group for criminal activity,” SPLC Associate Legal Director Ebony Howard wrote in a statement. “We understand the goal to prevent crime, but law enforcement must be fairly administered, without infringing on any individual’s constitutionally protected rights.” In contrast to those claims, MPD has said the location of roadblocks has nothing to do with the racial makeup of an area and everything to do with where crimes are being reported. In June, Chief Lawrence Battiste said MPD evaluates crime reports and trends before establishing a checkpoint, and that some of the areas targeted in May had reported multiple violent crimes. Still, SPLC claims the individuals arrested and ticketed for traffic violations at those checkpoints were disproportionately AfricanAmerican. According to MPD, the most recent checkpoints resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals — nine black and one white. The were also 93 tickets issued to passing motorists and 12 vehicles towed from two locations over a twoday period. While SPLC noted those purported disparities, its main concern has been the reason behind the recent checkpoints, which MPD identified as “promoting public safety and reducing criminal activity” in a press release issued the day they were implemented. “The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the implementation of checkpoints for the primary purpose of reducing criminal activity,” SPLC’s letter to MPD reads. “Because that is precisely the reason MPD provided to the media for implementing the checkpoints, we believe the [May 24-25] checkpoints likely violated the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against illegal search and seizure.” MPD attorney Wanda Rahman has previously rejected claims that the safety checkpoints in Operation City H.E.A.T. violate the Fourth Amendment, telling Lagniappe in June “the op- erations are legally sound and carried out with great thought and precision.” Yet, while he believes the department is operating within the law, even Public Safety Director James Barber recently said he is “fundamentally opposed to roadblocks,” though he would never take the tactic completely off the table. “You have to weigh the inconvenience to the public with the productivity of the roadblock, and in my experience, it has always tended to inconvenience the public more,” Barber said. “That’s why we really haven’t used them except in certain situations, because it pulls resources away from other police operations.” According to Barber, his approach is in stark contrast to that of his predecessor and former Mayor Sam Jones. Barber said MPD wrote “thousands of tickets” at roadblocks set up as part of the Jones administration’s “Operation Impact” — something he recently said ended “with a lot of pissed off people.” However, Jones — who is challenging Stimpson to a rematch in the Aug. 22 mayoral election — recently defended his use of roadblocks during a July 20 roundtable discussion broadcast live on his campaign’s Facebook page. In the video, Jones’ comments were similar to Battiste’s, saying roadblocks were implemented when there were high numbers of “murders” and “shootings” or “a lot of drug traffic” in a certain area — telling the roundtable that “checkpoints kind of calmed some of that for a while.” “It got to the point where we confiscated a lot of guns, confiscated a lot of drugs. We think, stopped a lot of killing as a result of that,” Jones added. “Public safety is not always convenient. That’s why they have TSA in the airport. When it gets out of hand, and when people are at risk, then we have the responsibility to do something to try to limit that risk.” However, Jones did say there was never an idea that safety checkpoints would be “a form of law enforcement that was to continue forever,” and also claimed the location of roadblocks during his time as mayor were more evenly distributed throughout different areas of the city. “The police chief, when I was there, was required to have them everywhere — we were on University Boulevard, we were on St. Stephen’s Road,” Jones said. “What you find is that the same thing happens all over the city. In some areas you’ll find more violations of things like firearms and drugs than others, but there are violations all over the city.” According to Barber, MPD hasn’t issued any kind of a response to SPLC because roadblocks aren’t actively being used except in certain circumstances. However, no matter who ends up in the mayor’s office after the election next month, SPLC’s letter seems to indicate the group will be keeping tabs on how and why MPD utilizes roadblocks going forward. “Our hope is that by reaching out to you, we are able to work with you to ensure that you can fulfill your law enforcement duties while simultaneously respecting the constitutional rights of all individuals,” the letter concludes. “However, if you choose to continue with the aforementioned tactics, we will consider further action against your department.” J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Street fight PROPOSED ROADWAY CLOSURE LEADS TO CONTESTED DISTRICT 4 SEAT BY DALE LIESCH A street closure, funding for Hank Aaron Stadium and a sales tax increase are just some of the issues on which candidates for the Mobile City Council District 4 seat disagree. Incumbent John Williams is facing a challenge from Robert Martin, a man who fought a proposed street closure he said would have made his working class neighbors less safe because it cut them off from a nearby street light. The municipal election is Aug. 22. Martin said he initially decided to run after Williams attempted to gain approval of the closure of Andover Boulevard for residents of Regency Oaks, who complained reckless drivers were making the neighborhood less safe. After weeks of debate and a Mobile Police Department traffic study, the issue was shelved. “The problem is that street is the only exit within a square mile or more from any of the connecting subdivisions that goes out via a safety street light,” Martin said. “It’s still open. That’s what we’re all worried about, that if John Williams stays in office that now that he’s going to have four years to work with he may try to do it again at some point.” Williams said his effort to close Andover was in the interest of making the District 4 neighborhood more safe. “You can go back and look at records of government,” Williams said. “We have made streets one way because we believed it was safer. We’ve completely closed off traffic in school districts during certain hours to make it safe. We must also apply that same criteria to all of our neighborhoods, that we make sure that they are as absolutely safe as they can be.” He said the traffic study showed 60 percent of drivers 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 traveling through the neighborhood were going six miles over the speed limit. He also argued the speed limit was too high. “Now, I think everybody knows what kind of car I drive,” Williams said. “It’s a good one and I can’t do the speed limit and feel safe the whole time doing the circle at Regency Oaks.” On closing streets in general, Martin said he agrees with Councilman Fred Richardson. “Fred Richardson, God bless him, I agree with him on the concept that streets are not owned by the people that live on them,” he said. “They’re owned by the whole community, the whole city. We pay for those streets, everybody pays for those streets.” At the time it was approved, Williams was in favor of extending a roughly 20 percent sales tax increase, which would be used to fund capital projects, as part of a Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP, for three years. In the move, each of the city’s seven council districts got $3 million to put toward capital improvements. At the time, Williams said the decision would shock some people, but he doesn’t regret it. “That does not mean that decision did not come without stress,” Williams said. “I had some reservations, thinking this would be tough to communicate.” However, in the long run, Williams said he is happy with the decision. Everywhere you go you see your city being improved and the whole thing is our city,” he said. “Whether or not we’re talking about sidewalks, streets, lights, parks, drainage, none of this stuff is getting done if we don’t have CIP. … ” Martin said he could find savings in the budget to rival the roughly $30 million brought in each year through the tax increase. “There’s money there to replace that 1 percent sales tax that’s going to all sorts of other things that can be better utilized for things they’re using the sales tax for,” Martin said. For example, Martin said, he’d save money on mowing contracts by pouring concrete in grassy medians. “I hate to say it, I’m originally from Detroit, but I’ve been living down here for 35 years,” Martin said. “All the medians up there are concrete, they don’t have grass growing on them because they realized it’s so much cheaper in the long term not to do that. It doesn’t really beautify anything to have grass in the medians.” Another example of the city government’s wasteful spending is in the pay lifeguards at the city pools receive, according to Martin. He said they shouldn’t be paid $20 per hour. “That’s a little bit ridiculous,” he said. “I’d pay them less. I’d pay people what they’re worth.” Despite access to CIP money, Martin said Williams has not done enough to fix up parks in District 4 and has not equally distributed street resurfacing and sidewalk projects to residents who weren’t his “friends.” Despite using “every little bit of money” he could get his hands on to improve parks initially, Williams said, the CIP money has really helped with the revitalization of parks. In many of the rundown parks in his district a decade ago, Williams said, there are new grandstands, concessions, safe fencing and other park improvements. As for streets, Williams said cooperation among councilors has allowed the city to tackle bigger projects than would have been considered in previous terms. Martin said he would also put less money into Hank Aaron Stadium. Through a number of moves, the City Council has somewhat recently put money into the stadium for new seats, a sound system and a new drainage system. Martin said he doesn’t believe the 20-year-old stadium needed all of the upgrades. In addition, he said the stadium’s tenants, the Southern League’s Mobile BayBears, still owe back rent. “All this time, while they’ve been raking in this money, they still owe a quarter of a million dollars in back rent to the city,” Martin said. “I would cut them off completely until they pay their back rent.” As of the last update, the BayBears have been paying regular quarterly installments of $25,000 for rent but still owe the city a large chunk of back rent. These interviews took place before reports the team was up for sale and could be leaving the city in the near future.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Abate-and-switch CORPORATE TAX CUTS IMPACTING SCHOOL REVENUE BY JASON JOHNSON A number of area companies, including some already benefiting from lucrative tax incentives, took legal action to obtain lower property tax rates last year — a growing trend that has school officials concerned about the possible impact such reductions might have on local revenues. At the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017, the Mobile County Public School System projected $117.9 million in local property tax revenue, but when all was said and done, those revenues ended up closer to $109 million. Last week, Superintendent Martha Peek said that $8 million gap in projected funding was directly attributable to businesses that received tax reductions or refunds, which Peek said has been an increasing occurrence over the past couple of years. “The school system noted a decrease in revenue in 2016 and at that time contacted the Revenue Commissioner’s office and learned the revenue decreased because a large steel manufacturer appealed [its] property tax rate and it was lowered,” Peek wrote via email. “At that time, it was shared that several other large businesses and corporations were [also] appealing.” Under the law, any citizen — corporate or otherwise — can challenge the property tax rate assigned to them by the Mobile County Revenue Commission, assessed annually around July. Last year, more than 6,500 people filed petitions challenging their evaluation. According to Tyler Pritchett, an attorney for the Mobile County Revenue Commission, the number of challenges more than doubled in 2016 because there was, on average, a 16 percent increase in property tax rates throughout Mobile County. In some of those cases, residential property owners saw their their evaluations increase by tens of thousands of dollars, and for most businesses, the increase in value was likely even higher. When an owner challenges their assessed value, it’s heard by the Mobile County Board of Equalization. Even if the board sides with the revenue commission’s appraisal staff, taxpayers can file a civil lawsuit against the Board of Equalization in Circuit Court. A handful of companies have been doing just that over the past few years, including some already benefiting from tax breaks offered as economic development incentives. In 2016, Creekline Inc., North Royal Properties, Outokumpu, AM/NS Calvert, Lowe’s Home Centers and Marelda BelAir Mall all successfully sued to reduce their respective tax rates. At this point, it’s unclear what the individual value of those reductions were, but their combined impact to MCPSS was $8 million, according to projections provided by the Revenue Commission. Kenneth C. Kvalheim is the current chairman of the Board of Equalization, while he acknowledged every resident’s and business’ right to challenge the property tax evualations, he said part of the board’s role is given away in the title. “The board is a taxpayer advocate,” Kvalheim said. “We’re an advocate so they can protest evaluations, but at the same time we make sure that everyone is treated fairly and equally under the tax code.” While he didn’t name any specific company, Kvalheim said he “absolutely” stood by the board’s decisions on property evaluations challenged last year, adding that many “didn’t present any evidence contrary to the Revenue Commission’s” initial evaluation. One exacerbating issue for some is the fact that a few of the companies filing suit over the property tax rates already benefit from existing tax breaks. Before it was sold and split into Outokumpu and AM/NS Calvert, ThyssenKupp’s facility in Calvert had netted German steel conglomerate tax breaks and public contributions exceeding $1 billion. In 2015, Mobile County’s Industrial Development Authority abated another $8.5 million in a decade of tax breaks for AM/NS Calvert as the company touted a $88 million expansion. When local incentives are approved, state law mandates that education taxes are not abated. Yet in some cases those educational ad valorem taxes are all that is left when companies seek a reduction in the taxes they are required to pay. AM/NS Calvert Communications Director Scott Posey said the company’s efforts to have property taxes reappraised aren’t uncommon when large property transactions take place. He said the Board of Equalization granted a request to reappraise those values in 2014, but court records indicate AM/NS Calvert filed suit when the board denied a similar request last year. Posey also pointed out that, aside from its tax contribution, AM/NS Calvert provides “financial support for a variety of important education initiatives” at numerous public schools. Asked about those types of industry partnerships, Peek said MCPSS recognizes “profits are the goal of business and industry and that a reduction in property tax is a business transaction” to them. While an $8 million gap in expected funding is never welcomed, the lost revenue hasn’t substantially impacted MCPSS. Because of the overall increases on parcels across the county, the school system actually received close to $2 million more than it did the previous fiscal year. Peek said when the decreased revenue became apparent, adjustments were made to avoid any impacts in the classroom, adding “MCPSS is in good financial condition.” Additional timber was harvested from the district’s land leases and funding was pulled from positions and programs in the central office that Peek said “were not essential.” Together, those efforts secured roughly $13 million dedicated to meeting a state requirement that every school system maintain the equivalent of one month’s operating expenses in a reserve fund balance. For MCPSS, it would take $36 million to fund a month of operation, though currently only $16 million has been set aside for that purpose. The district had budgeted to contribute more prior to losing revenue to last year’s tax reductions. While this year’s setback may have been minor, Peek expressed concern that more companies might see the success of recent requests for tax reductions and follow suit. In fact, more than 10 companies have already filed suit against the Board of Equalization this year. Those include Austal USA, the Country Club of Mobile, CR Farms, Evonik Corp., Group 1 Realty, Lowe’s Home Center, Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America, North Royal Properties, Outokumpu Stainless USA and Washington Plaza Affordable Housing. “Property tax and sales tax revenues are main sources of revenue,” Peek said. “Any continued loss of funds are of concern because adequate funding is needed to provide quality programs, services and support to the schools.” J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Fixer-upper FORMER DRUG DEN PROPERTY TO BECOME AFFORDABLE HOUSING BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Courtesy Levon Manzie The city of Mobile will construct affordable housing on the site of a former “drug den” at 1076 State St. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 T he city celebrated the removal of a decades-old nuisance property Saturday with the groundbreaking for a new affordable home in the Campground community. The new residence, which will be built using federal HOME funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be made available for rent to families of four making no more than $27,550 in annual income, or to buy to families of four making no more than $44,100 per year, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne said. The proposed home replaces what was described in 2015 by then Mobile Police Department Chief James Barber as an “open-air drug market.” That “market” had been in operation more than 40 years, according to a statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. Two years ago, the city demolished the structure at 1076 State St., where more than 650 drug transactions had been documented by MPD in two months. Officers arrested 13 people for trafficking and possession of illegal drugs at the location in 2015. “This is a significant milestone in the Campground community,” Stimpson said. “After walking through this very block with Chief Barber, I made a promise to the neighborhood that I would come back to change it for the better. “I remain committed to that promise. We will continue to work in this community until it is restored to its historic significance,” he added. Councilman Levon Manzie, who represents the Campground area, said he hopes the new 1,800-square-foot, threebedroom, two-bath home will help spark further revitalization of the area. “This area is prime for revitalization,” he said. “This house helps transform it. It’s an awesome opportunity.” Manzie said he hopes the city will continue its partnership with MLK Avenue Redevelopment Corp. and its executive director, Michael Pierce, to continue to revitalize the neighborhood. While the lot where the structure once stood is now empty, construction should begin within the next few weeks, with the new home completed within the next year, Byrne said.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Started from the bottom GULF SHORES TO CONSIDER CITY SCHOOLS STUDY U BY JOHN MULLEN ltimately, Councilman Steve Jones said, government works best when the people tell it what they want. “This is how government is supposed to work — from the bottom up,” Jones said. On Monday, many citizens of Gulf Shores spoke loud and clear. They packed the council chambers with an overflow crowd of parents and children that spilled out into the hallways. They came to hear Kevin Corcoran of the Island Task Force for Education make a presentation in support of a Gulf Shores independent city school system. In the end, he asked the council to support helping fund a study to determine how much revenue would be needed. Gulf Shores’ 2,700 students get lost among Baldwin County’s nearly 31,000 students on 45 campuses spread out over the largest county in the state, Corcoran said. He cited state law that allows any city that reaches 5,000 in population to form a system independent of the county. “Gulf Shores hit 5,000 in the census of 2000, 17 years ago,” Corcoran said. “We’re the equivalent of a 40-year-old still living at home.” Counting Gulf Shores, eight municipalities in Baldwin County are eligible. Corcoran said there are only seven others in the entire state currently in counties where there are no city systems. The Daphne City Council on Monday commissioned a feasibility study on forming a school system, agreeing to pay $68,500 to K-12 Criterion Group. Fairhope has flirted with the idea as far back as September 2010, when the city first heard a feasibility study by expert Ira Harvey. But that effort was abandoned in January 2011. Talk about an independent Fairhope system was rekindled in June 2015, and in January 2016 Fairhope again commissioned a study, this time for $49,000 with The Akribos Group, according to city records. Officials said this was an education study and not necessarily a way to study formation of a breakaway system. In Gulf Shores, Corcoran is asking the council to help pay $15,000 for a preliminary study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama “to assist in calculating the revenue and expense part of the equation.” Corcoran and his group have been making presentations to citizens during the past few months and have collected $12,000 toward covering that expense. “This is far from a full feasibility study but is a possible first step,” Corcoran said. An eager City Council seemed pleased with the presentation and is set to vote Monday on whether or not to proceed with the study. “Our children will benefit, our community will benefit, our economics will benefit and our property values will benefit,” Councilman Jason Dyken said. Councilman Philip Harris echoed Jones’ comments about citizens leading the effort for it to succeed. “We have the platform and opportunity to put a vote before the community for taxes it will take to operate our school system. But y’all will be the ones to get this done if it is accomplished.” Game on ORANGE BEACH BANKING ON SPORTS TOURISM WITH FIELD UPGRADES S BY JOHN MULLEN ports tourism is big business in South Baldwin county and Orange Beach is aiming to keep teams coming back with upgrades to its Sportsplex. With nine baseball and softball fields and a soccer stadium and practice fields, the city recently voted to spend $610,000 in phase one of a three-year upgrade at the tourist-attracting complex. This year alone, according to the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission, South Baldwin will host 148 sports events — up from 115 in 2015 — at venues in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley. The sports tourism market, as they say, puts heads in beds. “Last year we finally accomplished more than 100,000 room nights and that’s a huge impact,” Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes said. Beth Gendler, vice president of pales for the sports commission, said sports tourism had a $128 million impact in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Initially, the goal for sports tourism was to build events in the shoulder seasons around summer. Now the calendar is pretty much full all year, with summer youth tournaments as the staple. In phase one Orange Beach will refurbish its five oldest diamonds with pole and netting backstops, rock walls at the base of the backstops, improvements to the dugouts and an expanded shade system for the fans, among other upgrades. Phase two will bring upgrades to the four remaining fields. Phase three will focus on improvements to the soccer stadium, which has hosted the women’s SEC Soccer Championship since 2003 and is signed on for another five years. Orange Beach is also the home of the NAIA women’s soccer national championship. Gulf Shores has 11 baseball and softball fields, one soccer field and a football stadium that can be used for soccer. The stadium is a collegiate-level track and field venue that hosts the NAIA men’s and women’s national championships and numerous high school meets. The public beach in Gulf Shores was the site of the NCAA women’s national beach volleyball championships in 2016-17 and recently signed to host the event through 2022. A few miles north of the beaches, Foley upped its game with the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. It contains 16 state-of-the-art fields, including a stand-alone championship field with seating for 1,000, and a 90,000-square-foot indoor events center. The city will host the Sunbelt Conference women’s soccer championship for the second year in a row starting Oct. 31, and the events center will host the state’s youth gymnastics season finale with the Alabama Compulsory Championship Dec. 1-3. Foley Recreation Director David Thompson said more than 100 events are scheduled there next year in 13 different sports. The new complex had a $6.9 million economic impact in 2016, Thompson said. Fairhope recently added a new soccer complex but does not actively recruit for outside sports tournaments, according to city officials. The city still has about six soccer tournaments and about 10 softball tournaments per year, Recreation Director Tom Kuhl said. J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Private parts COUNCIL DEBATES SUBDIVISION IMPROVEMENTS BY JASON JOHNSON A proposal to use public funds to improve a private subdivision drew mixed reactions from the Mobile City Council last week. But while some saw a template for addressing problems in their own districts, others were concerned the improvements could open a costly can of worms for the city. The proposal in question pertains to the Summer Place subdivision. Located in Council President Gina Gregory’s district, Summer Place was built 34 years ago and — like many older subdivisions — some of its common areas have been neglected. On July 18, Gregory sought approval from her colleagues to use $50,000 from her district’s capital improvement funds to mitigate continued erosion of a detention pond that was formerly maintained by the Summer Place homeowners association. Gregory said the pond, which has filled with appliances, trash and debris over the years, is now encroaching on at least two homes in the subdivision. The trouble is, the land where the pond is located is owned by the property owner’s association, which has been inactive for years. Now, officials believe nothing is going to get done unless the city steps in. “Since I’ve been on this council, we have told these people, ‘it is not our responsibility, it is yours. You’re going to have to deal with it,’” Gregory said. “The problem is, some of the folks in these neighborhoods don’t have the money that it’s going to take to fix these problems.” After working with residents for more than a year, Gregory and Council Attorney Jim Rossler said they were able to come up with a legal strategy allowing the city to put up public money to assist the neighborhood, even though the pond is technically on private property. According to Rossler, the plan entailed reconstituting the homeowners association, electing new officers and then having the association sign a one-time agreement with the city approving the work on the pond and splitting the cost between all of the owners. With about 100 parcels in the subdivision, that equates to roughly $500 per residence. However, the money would not be paid upfront; instead, it would be assessed to the value of the home and be owed to the city if and when the owners move to sell their property. “[This agreement] plainly states that the city, using CIP money Mrs. Gregory has devoted to the project, will do this on a one-time basis,” Rossler said. “The commonarea maintenance agreement says that henceforth, no matter what happens to that detention pond, they’re responsible.” Councilwoman Bess Rich was quick to applaud Gregory’s efforts to address an infrastructure problem on private property, adding that similar situations involving “quasi or non-active homeowners associations” are a “huge issue” for subdivisions in West Mobile. Rich noted that the council had used similar property assessments in the Pinehurst subdivision and had few issues collecting those funds from residents. In all, she touted Gregory’s use of assessments as a “huge option that we’ve not explored to help neighborhoods.” “It may take a lot of meetings and lot of energy and working with residents, but at the end of the day, if the need is to improve private property, there is a tool in 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 place,” Rich added. However, not everyone shared Rich’s zeal for the proposal, especially Councilman Joel Daves, who suggested there are far more infrastructure concerns on private property than the city could possibly take on. Though he said he understood the gravity of the situation in Summer Place, Daves said it’s “a slippery slope” when public money is used to improve private property. “Throughout this city we’ve got not just detention ponds, but ditches, low spots and all kinds of places where water collects that the city has no legal responsibility to remedy. So once we go down this path and we say to these folks, ‘We’re going to solve this problem for you,’ we’ve got to help everybody out there do the same thing,” Daves said. “[We’re] struggling now to clean the ditches and low-lying spots that the city does have a legal responsibility to maintain.” Daves went so far as to call Gregory’s proposal as “a freebie” for Summer Place, a term Rich objected to because of the assessment owners would need to agree to in order to move the project forward. However, Daves said it could be decades before the city recoups that money. While he was quick to express support for the proposal itself, Councilman Levon Manzie seemed to take issue with the effort that went into finding a legal way to spend money on private property. Manzie said he’d been looking for a similar solution in his district to no avail. “If we’ve got to go through the proper channels, I don’t mind, but for years I’ve been hearing because it was private property we couldn’t do anything. This makes the second time that something has been on private property, yet we’ve somehow found a way,” Manzie said. “I’m in support of this, but I want you to put the same energy and same attention to bringing something swiftly to this council that will take care of Oak Lawn Cemetery because everything [Gregory] said about this detention pond — every single word — is applicable to what’s going on in Toulminville.” This week, the council agreed to delay a decision on the proposal until Aug. 9, though no matter how it moves forward, the residents of Summer Place who have been involved in addressing the issue see the city as their only option. Nathan Humphrey, president of the reconstituted property owners association, said they’ve spent the past few months looking for a solution, not “a freebie.” “This is the only way we’ll be able to deal with this situation at all because of the expense involved. We manually took care of one of the other detention ponds, but this is by far the worst, in part because of how deep the thing is,” Humphrey told Lagniappe. “We had no idea it would get some of the pushback it has gotten.”

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Just how much do you want it? ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Naturally the use of the shooting as a campaign commercial drew some pretty dim reviews, including from Scalise’s camp. Maybe since nobody was killed there’s a lower threshold here? Was it too soon? Is there actually a waiting period on using something like this to gain higher office? Let’s face it, as a congressman there aren’t a whole lot of opportunities to use your belt as a tourniquet. On top of that, the ambulances had barely hauled the wounded away before some idiot reporter was taped asking a dumb political question of people who were just shot at. It’s all campaign commercial gold! Some have said Brooks’ commercial smacks of rank opportunism — which it does — but opportunism is what this special election is all about. We wouldn’t be here without it. Jeff Sessions saw a chance to be U.S. Attorney General and jumped at it. Robert Bentley saw a chance to manipulate his criminal investigation and he took it. Luther Strange saw a chance to be made senator without a campaign, and he took it. Brooks and Moore both know this opportunity won’t likely come around anytime soon. It’s all about taking advantage of this once-in-20-years opportunity. The question for everyone in this massive field of candidates is “What are you willing to do be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator?” I think we’re beginning to see the answer to that may well be “Anything short of eating hot mayonnaise.” THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 as “anti-Fed” isn’t necessarily a bad thing in Alabama, but Moore’s refusal to remove the “The Ten Commandments” statue from the state Supreme Court and his fight against the federal same-sex marriage rulings puts him in Genghis Khan territory as far as more liberal voters are concerned. This week Moore was taunting the competition, saying essentially they’re all playing for second place in the Aug. 15 primary. Whether that’s the case of not, both Brooks and Strange seem to be wildly flailing for attention. It’s easier for BL because he has Washington money flooding into Alabama to buy airtime, and his buddies in D.C. are also getting him booked on just about every news show Fox has. Brooks went big last week by launching a commercial touting his Second Amendment credentials by way of the June rifle attack on Republican congressmen as they practiced for the annual baseball game. Brooks was there when James Hodgkinson opened fire on lawmakers, wounding Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others. Brooks used his belt as a tourniquet to help save Scalise, who was critically injured after being shot in the hip. Brooks’ latest ad starts with the sounds of gunfire from that day and people yelling. It mentions how he helped Scalise, then pivots to a member of the “liberal media” immediately asking if the shooting changed his mind about gun control. Brooks quickly said he’s a supporter of the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms, and seeing his favorite belt ruined would not cause him to waver. Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen I can’t say I was ever much of a fan of those TV shows like “Fear Factor,” where you have to make out with a tarantula, eat a live squid or get buried in a pile of cockroaches. I don’t have an especially weak stomach, but that stuff was hard to watch. The premise was more or less, “How badly do you want to win?” “What are you willing to do to win the prize money?” “Would you pour worms into your underwear?” Sure. “Let a rattlesnake slither across your stomach?” Yeah, why not? “Eat a spoonful of hot mayonnaise?” OK, I’m out! The current race to be Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator is reminiscent of those types of shows. At least a couple of the candidates have taken a how-far-willyou-go approach to a contest that’s hard to watch in some ways, but must-see-TV in others. So far limited polling data suggests Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and current stand-in Sen. Luther Strange lead the pack. Who’s in first place depends upon which poll you’re reading. Most candidates in the race appear to just be wasting time, but at least a couple raised more than $200,000 in donations so it’s hard to write them off completely. Still, the smart money is on the “Big Three.” They have the money and name recognition that helps win a statewide campaign, although some might argue their name recognition comes more from “unpositive” activities than statewide admiration. By this time any Alabama voter who has paid at least a modicum of attention to the race should have a basic knowledge of all three of these somewhat flawed candidates. Strange — “Big Luther,” in case you might for a moment not notice he’s super tall — has probably made the most of his time in the spotlight. He weaseled into his current position as the incumbent senator through means many Alabamians find appalling. To wit, while Luv Guv Robert Bentley was being investigated by the State Attorney General’s Office, Strange — who was at that very moment THE actual attorney general — met with Bentley alone to seek appointment to the U.S. Senate. Big Luther spends a lot of time trying to keep from answering questions about ethics and the legality of what he did and instead focuses on letting you know he’s willing to let Donald Trump stick his right hand up where the sun don’t shine and operate him like a 7-foot-tall puppet. Strange was also a D.C. lobbyist for 10 years, which doesn’t make him more lovable. Rep. Brooks is in a very strange place these days. During the presidential primaries he had some very critical things to say about Trump, things the Strange campaign uses daily to pummel him. That may hurt with the base, but Brooks does earn points from Trump haters because he was not part of the love fest. However, Brooks has reversed course on the Trump bashing and is now engaged in a game with Strange over who loves President Trump the most. The first one to get a tramp-stamp Trump tattoo wins! (Why do I feel like there’s a reasonable chance that will happen?) In the meantime, Moore has stayed rather aloof from the gutter fighting between Strange and Brooks. Running a quiet campaign may be the way to go for Moore since so much of his political life has been defined by large, seemingly idealistic actions that placed him at odds with federal laws and rulings and made him the darling of the Christian right. Being seen ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KEEBLER ELF JEFF SESSIONS MAY RATHER RETURN TO THE KITCHEN THAN FACE MORE OF TRUMP’S SCORN.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA The art of the slow fade ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B ack when we were in our 20s and dating, my friends and I used to call it “the slow fade.” You would meet someone and think you really like him. You would call your friends up and giggle and tell them how smart and wonderful he was. The first few dates or even months were great. You were totally smitten. But then slowly, a combination of actions, comments and/or certain behaviors from your new beloved began to take the luster off the relationship and him. Soon, seemingly out of nowhere, you just couldn’t take the way he chewed his food or even the sight of his stupid face. You definitely wanted him gone. Banished from your life forever. But you had had some good times and you knew he wasn’t evil incarnate or anything, so you didn’t want to have to just outright break up with him either. So you would begin the “slow fade.” What is the slow fade? A litany of lame excuses would be made why you couldn’t go out with him. It was never that you just didn’t like him anymore. Your mom needed help cleaning out her closets. Or you were washing your hair all weekend. The guy would be left thinking, “Does she not want to see me anymore? No, it couldn’t be that. I guess her mom may really need her help.” OR “I guess he hair did look kind of greasy. ” But then he would slowly get the picture as phone calls and texts gradually stopped being returned. He would eventually stop trying. And mission accomplished: the slow fade was complete. This is not just a girl-on-guy tactic. Guys certainly do this to the ladies they lose interest in as well. And apparently so do presidents who fall out of love with their attorney generals — though the actions of President Donald Trump against his attorney general and our former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions over the last week have been far more overt, indicating this may be more of a “rapid fade.” We all saw the beginning of their relationship. Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump in February 2016, lending credibility to a campaign that had largely been written off as a joke. When Trump circled his golden jet over Ladd-Peebles Stadium later that year in August and then spoke to a crowd of thousands, he awkwardly placed one of his “Make America Great Again” hats on Sessions’ head. Insert heart emoji here. Swoon! Trump praised Sessions at that rally, calling him a “great politician.” The love fest would continue between the two through the election and, of course, Trump’s long-shot victory. Sessions would ultimately be rewarded for his loyalty with his dream job of U.S. Attorney General. But once Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, Trump’s love for him began to fade. And that fade seemed to go into overdrive when Trump’s own son and son-in-law started getting more scrutiny because of their meeting with a Russian lawyer who was offering up dirt on Hillary during the campaign. In an unprecedented, very public attack by a sitting president on his own attorney general, Trump told The New York Times last week he never would have appointed Sessions if he had known he was going to recuse himself. His criticism didn’t end there either. On Monday, he said via Twitter, “After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that ‘Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia.’” Trump later added, “So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys [sic] crimes & Russia relations?” Later that day at an event with White House interns Trump rolled his eyes and smirked when asked if Sessions should resign. The interns all laughed. Ouch. And on Tuesday, the president added, “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Geez. How humiliating for our former senator. Reports claim Sessions has not spoken to Trump since the New York Times article, but I am pretty sure Trump will be busy washing that stuff he calls hair if Jeff does try to call. Clearly, the thrill is gone between these two. Sessions has tried to keep the relationship going, saying he will remain in office as long as it’s “appropriate.” But nothing is appropriate about this situation. The anger the president has expressed toward Sessions is absolutely ridiculous. Just about every legal scholar who has spoken on the matter said Sessions had no choice but to recuse himself. And just the manner in which Trump expressed his displeasure is such a demeaning and unprofessional way to treat a member of your own Cabinet. #SAD It makes me feel kind of sorry for Sessions, who gave up a gig he could have had until they carried him out of the Capitol in a pine box (though I’m sure it would have been fancier than pine). He got his dream job, though — one he described as going “beyond anything that I would have ever imagined for myself.” And I am sure it was, for a boy from a small town in rural Wilcox County, Alabama. But to get that dream job he had to hitch his wagon to that of a very erratic, crazy person. Perhaps he didn’t realize just how unstable that person was back when he first endorsed him (I don’t think a lot of people did). But I bet he sure does now. Sen. Richard Shelby and Congressman Bradley Byrne of Alabama have both voiced their support of Sessions, as have other Republicans, including Sens. Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis and Rob Portman, among others. But it will be interesting to see what happens next. Will Sessions resign if he continues to get Twitlashed by the president or will he make Trump fire him? If he does fire him, whoa! Imagine the poo-storm that will cause. Well, at least until the next one (which will probably occur three to four days later.) #sotiredofthisconstantturmoil Either way, how will Republicans respond to this? Will this be the move that causes the GOP to break away from the president? Or will the fear of the base of the party (who will certainly side with Trump on the matter) make them keep mum? How will Alabamians react? Will they lose the love for Trump because he is dumping on a fellow Alabamian or just help Trump pile on more? And what will happen to Sessions if he does lose his post by termination or resignation? Who knows at this point? Maybe he will retire. Maybe he will consider a run for governor. Maybe he will just sit in a dark room reconsidering why he ever aligned himself with the Donald in the first place. Or perhaps he might even try to run as an independent for his old seat against one of the many unappealing choices trying to gain it. That would certainly be an unexpected twist! In any case, all of this nonstop political drama is really starting to “beleaguer” me. Can we please put the slow fade on it? J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER with health insurance coverage would suffer right along with those who have been cut off from Medicaid. The cuts would be particularly devastating to pediatric care in the state. More than half the children who are treated at the two largest pediatric hospitals in the state, Children’s of Alabama and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital, rely on Medicaid for their health care coverage. Also, many pediatric subspecialists don’t have enough patients with commercial insurance to keep their practices afloat; a loss of Medicaid patients could force these doctors to close their offices and seek a financially sustaining practice in another state. Equally devastated would be rural hospitals and clinics that rely heavily on Medicaid funding. That’s why what takes place in the Senate with regard to health care is required to drastically increase their share of spendso important. As the country has witnessed over the past few months, health ing to maintain Medicaid benefits and services. In poor care is not a simple issue. It’s a complex and complicated issue that requires and already cash-strapped states such as Alabama, this careful thought, understanding and patience from our leaders, not haste, indifwould be devastating. ference and thoughtlessness. Unfortunately, the latter is what the American Medicaid is an important program. Nationwide, 75 public seems to have been getting thus far. The nation deserves better. Alapercent of all nursing home residents are dependent on bama deserves better. Medicaid. Fifty percent of all babies born in the U.S. During the 2016 election period we saw in campaign ad after campaign are covered by Medicaid. Forty percent of all kids in ad how much Sen. Richard Shelby loves traveling throughout the great state the U.S. get access to health care because of Medicaid, including those with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. of Alabama, down the backroads and byroads “listenin’” and “talkin’” with Around 9 million disabled or blind Americans are depen- Alabamians wherever he goes. Also, we learned how valiantly and heroically dent on the program. In the fight against opioid abuse it’s he stood up to President Barack Obama on behalf of the people of Alabama, shielding us from all the harm and nefarious plans he said President Obama been a lifeline to many seeking assistance breaking free had in store for us. of addiction. With his Senate seat up for grabs due to a special election this year, “Big Statewide, out of Alabama’s 4.8 million residents, Luther” Strange is telling us he’s a lot like Senator Shelby, a simple man of around 1 million receive Medicaid benefits. Throughout the people, willing to stand up for, and defend, the people. Alabama, Medicaid covers for these enrollees a plethora Yet with an issue so important and crucial to the well-being of all Alabamof services, from dental care and physician and outpatient ians, senators Shelby and Strange have been absent among the people and services to hospital stays and long-term care. Sixty-six percent of adult and child Medicaid enrollees in Alabama mute on how they will defend the interests of the citizens of Alabama when it comes to health care. They have held no public meetings on the issue, and are in families with at least one worker. have been strangely silent on the various legislative proposals that have been Although Medicaid is geared toward low-income circulating in the Senate. That’s not good, because a lot is at stake. individuals, it’s critical to the overall access to quality For those with sound and secure health care coverage, the tempest that is health care for all Alabamians. Why? Because for many taking place in the halls of Congress and throughout America may seem to be hospitals and clinics, reductions in Medicaid patients much ado about nothing or grossly overblown. But reductions and cuts proand funds would drastically affect their bottom lines and posed thus far in the repeal and replacement of Obamacare won’t just affect lead to cuts in services and staffs — which means that the poor, particularly in Alabama. They have the potential to affect us all. as hospitals close and doctors leave the state, those of us Senators need to speak up on health care BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T hus far our two United States senators have been fairly silent on the health care maelstrom taking place in that chamber of Congress. They shouldn’t be. Like many states, Alabama — where 37 percent of the population is low income — stands to pay a steep price if sought-for changes are made, particularly to Medicaid. The American Health Care Act (AHCA), which was passed by the House of Representatives in May and later described by President Donald Trump as being “mean,” takes a sledgehammer to federal Medicaid funding. It does so by eventually reducing federal spending on the program by $834 billion. A significant reduction, to say the least. The AHCA would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — “Obamacare” — but would do so at great cost to many Americans. Particularly hard hit would be states with high Medicaid enrollment — states that, in many cases, have Republican majorities. Medicaid is a program jointly funded by individual states and the federal government, with the federal government traditionally shouldering the brunt of the burden. For example, in Alabama the state pays around 30 percent of its overall Medicaid costs and the federal government covers the remainder. In other words, for every $1 Alabama spends on Medicaid, the federal government matches it by $2.35. Reductions and limits imposed by the AHCA, if it were implemented, would mean states would be 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT What the Sessions-Trump rift means for Alabama BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast November, Donald Trump won Alabama with 62.2 percent of the vote, besting Hillary Clinton by almost 27 points. The percentage of the vote Trump carried in the Yellowhammer State was the sixth-highest among his 2016 victories, behind Wyoming, West Virginia, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Kentucky. In March of last year, Trump won the Alabama Republican primary with 43 percent of the vote, despite facing 11 other candidates on the ballot. That 43 percent was more than double what his closest competitor, Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, was able to draw. The 373,721 votes cast for Trump in that 2016 contest were more than any of the state’s previous primary winners earned in contested presidential primaries in recent memory. Consider the totals in the last four contested GOP primaries: 215,105 for Rick Santorum in 2012, 227,766 for Mike Huckabee in 2008, 171,077 for George W. Bush in 2000 and 160,097 for Bob Dole in 1996. It is safe to say Trump is viewed favorably in the eyes of most Alabamians. In fact, Alabamians’ overall view of Trump seems to be so positive that two of the three top contenders, Rep. Mo Brooks and Sen. Luther Strange, for the Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate special election are all trying to show themselves to be the most pro-Trump. However, Alabama voter enthusiasm for Trump could sour if he turns on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and forces him from his Cabinet post. This scenario is not as unlikely as observers might have believed when Trump was elected. Last week, Trump blasted the attorney general in an interview with The New York Times for his decision to recuse himself from any investigations into the 2016 presidential election, including allegations of Russian involvement. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else,” Trump told the paper. At the time of his recusal, Sessions cited Department of Justice policy regarding political campaign investigations and said his involvement in Trump’s bid for the presidency meant he had to recuse himself. Trump called Sessions’ move “very unfair.” Reports of tension between Trump and Sessions had leaked out to the media over the past few months, but last week was the first time Trump publicly revealed his frustrations with Sessions’ decision. Keep in mind, it’s not unusual for presidents and attorney generals to have tense relationships. Former President Bill Clinton had a similar relationship with his attorney general, Janet Reno. Reno appointed the independent counsel who investigated Clinton for Whitewater, which ended up in impeachment proceedings against him. Clinton survived impeachment, but the independent counsel caused a lot of headaches for the Clinton administration. The difference: Clinton never voiced his disapproval publicly. What was Trump attempting to accomplish by attacking Sessions in the Times interview? Some speculate it was just Trump’s style. Others think he may have been trying to send Sessions a message, which is “get on board with the program or you’re out.” Let’s assume it was the latter. If Trump were to fire Sessions as attorney general, what would that mean in Alabama? The state would not shift from red to blue. Alabama would most certainly go for an incumbent Trump in the 2020 presidential contest, but it might dampen some of the enthusiasm. No longer would political candidates be fighting to see who could best secure Trump’s coattails. In exchange for Sessions having a turn as U.S. Attorney General, Alabama would have lost a senator with seniority, which has been very beneficial for the state. It also would be a serious blow for the brand of populism Sessions first embodied, and which Trump was able to harness and turn into a successful presidential run. Long before Trump came down the escalator at Trump Tower in New York City to announce his bid in summer 2015, Sessions was spending hours on the Senate floor giving speeches about immigration, trade and welfare reform. Before there was Trump’s border wall, there was Sessions fighting against the passage of so-called immigration reform in 2006 that would have given amnesty to an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants. Alabama has certainly had its struggles dealing with illegal immigration. Remember HB 56? Until Trump, however, the problem was never the highest priority in the state’s presidential primaries. But Trump, with Sessions’ aid, was able to take a Republican electorate in Alabama that had favored social-issue conservatives in prior GOP presidential primary contests and make it one that overwhelmingly rallied behind the banner of populism and nationalism. Dismissal of Sessions from his Cabinet would likely tarnish the image of Trump in the Yellowhammer State, for sure. On the other hand, Alabamians would be getting back arguably their highest-regarded politician, if not in its history then at least since George Wallace. Sessions would certainly be a shoo-in for governor of Alabama in 2018. It is hard to imagine what a Gov. Jeff Sessions administration would look like in Montgomery given his focus on federal issues over the last 20 years as U.S. Senator. However, we can look back at his record as Alabama attorney general and federal prosecutor before that. During his short time as state AG, he changed the culture of the Alabama attorney general’s office he inherited from Democrat Jimmy Evans. Working in the Reagan Justice Department, he successfully prosecuted former Mobile Mayor Gary Greenough for corruption and crimes involving the siphoning of proceeds from the Mobile Municipal Auditorium. If Trump did oust Sessions, it would be a blow for the populist iteration of the GOP, but it could be the state’s gain. After all, Montgomery is arguably more broken than Washington. Even under unified GOP control, the prior governor left in disgrace, the former House speaker was convicted of public corruption and the chief justice — now a leading candidate for the U.S. Senate — was forced out of office. Gov. Jeff Sessions for a term might be what the state needs to get the ship steered on the right course. J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Merchants Plaza project announced BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M erchants Plaza, formerly known as Merchants National Bank, will hold an unveiling Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. in the bank lobby of the tower to share details of the 225,000-square-foot, mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Mobile, utilizing state-provided historic tax credits, according to a news release. Plans for Merchants Plaza include renovated office space, commercial uses and conversion of the tower into residential units. Speakers confirmed for the event include Mayor Sandy Stimpson, City Council President Gina Gregory, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood and project developers from Heritage Land & Development. The event is hosted by Heritage Land & Development, project architects The Crump Firm, cooperating property management companies and NAI Mobile. Other participants include McNair Historic Preservation. Stirling Properties commercial real estate company announced last week in a news release construction will begin this fall on a new Class-A office building at 455 Magnolia Ave. in Fairhope. Jeff Barnes, broker with Stirling Properties, will handle leasing for the new development. The 11,600-square-foot building is currently 63 percent leased, according to Barnes. Pre-leased tenants include Fairhope Title Services LLC, Kopesky & Britt LLC and Altaworx. The building is scheduled for completion in early summer 2018. Ground floor space remains available for lease as of press time. For more information, contact Stirling Properties’ Mobile office. John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented PRS Industries (Power & Rubber Supply) on a lease to relocate from Saraland to a 10,950-square-foot building at 1951 I-65 Service Road W. in Mobile. Mike McAleer with McAleer Tunstall Co. worked for the owner. Local investors recently picked up a 4,400-square-foot multi-tenant retail building located at 4625 Springhill Ave. in Mobile for $622,500. The property is fully leased with an ABC Package Store as the anchor tenant. Jay Roberds and Heather Huffman of NAI Mobile managed both sides of the transaction. Bay Specialty Services Inc. has leased a 40,000-squarefoot industrial building situated at 5301 Hamilton Blvd. in Theodore. Sam Marston Jr. with Marston Real Estate LLC represented both the tenant and the landlord. Nolan’s Body & Paint has leased a 3,100-square-foot workshop at 8630 Bellingrath Road in Theodore for one year. Pete Riehm, commercial real estate broker with NAI Mobile, managed both sides of the transaction. Report endorses restoring Gulf Coast rail passenger service Last week’s delivery to Congress of the Gulf Coast Passenger Rail Working Group’s final report by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) provided endorsement for the Southern Rail Commission’s recommendation that passenger rail service should be restored, spanning the central and eastern Gulf Coast region. The report detailed anticipated capital costs of roughly $112 million, with an additional $5 million set aside for project development and planning. The study was the culmination of more than 18 months of work by Gulf Coast Working Group (GCWG) appointees, including Amtrak, CSX, FRA, SRC and more than 30 regional stakeholders. GCWG was created by Congress to study rail service within the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. Its focus was to evaluate the restoration of intercity rail passenger service in the Gulf Coast region between New Orleans and Orlando. “The SRC is grateful for the unified political support the restoration of Gulf Coast passenger rail service has received, 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 from mayors to governors. Since 2012, the base of this support has consistently expressed that daily passenger service is essential for the economic resiliency of America’s Gulf Coast,” Greg White, SRC chairman, said. Among the GCWG recommendations was a daily regional train between New Orleans and Mobile with an estimated annual operating budget of $4 million. The report outlined a number of capital improvements and operating costs associated with launching these services. Some of the funding could be acquired through new federal rail programs such as the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grants program and the Restoration and Enhancement Grant program for operating support. Also noted in the study was that the SRC and FRA will provide $1.3 million in grant funds to communities in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana for station-area planning and rail safety improvements. Identified markets have contributed their own cash match, resulting in more than $2.6 million in projects underway in preparation for service restoration, according to the news release. “Congress has identified this route as being of high importance and interest for the public,” White said. “Continued investments in our national passenger rail system are vital as our society becomes increasingly mobile and we look for ways to improve access to skilled workers, jobs and new opportunities for economic development. The SRC is committed to ensuring the Gulf Coast region of our country is not left out.” BCBS of Alabama insurance rates among nation’s lowest According to the federal government’s 2016 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) conducted by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Alabama has the third lowest family and single annual premiums among employers nationwide. In 2015, MEPS reported Alabama as having the fourth lowest average family premium among employers. Previous reports also indicated that the state has experienced some of the lowest premiums in the country for the five years of 2011-2015. States reporting the highest family premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $22,490, Wyoming at $19,617 and New York at $19,375. States reporting the highest single premiums for 2016 are Alaska at $7,886, Rhode Island at $6,665 and New Hampshire at $6,637. “Our company has been serving Alabamians for 81 years, and we are proud to offer our members some of the lowest premiums in the nation,” Terry Kellogg, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, said. “We never lose sight of our customers and are grateful they continue to choose us to provide their health care coverage.” To date, the Birmingham-based nonprofit provides coverage for more than three million individuals, employs nearly 4,000 workers and commands over 90 percent of the health insurance market across the state. For more information about BCBSAL, visit AlabamaBlue.com.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Abbondanza! Yes, there’s great pizza in the mall GRIMALDI’S PIZZERIA 3299 BEL AIR MALL, SUITE B1 MOBILE 36606 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET Photos | Daniel Anderson S o, I may have told you before I hate pizza. It’s not true, I really don’t HATE it, but I got so burned out on pizza a few years ago that I never crave it. I’m never excited about it. I’m OK with it, especially if it comes from a nice place with a woodfired oven and designer pies that border on “hoitytoity,” but it would never be my first choice. The predictable chain restaurants that offer the goofy things I loved as a kid are now offering the same goofy things (and then some) that show up in my adult nightmares. I see them as one big pile of bread with a couple of items I may or may not like. Mainly it’s the crust. I remember when “pan” pizza first became a thing. Not thick enough for Chicago, but twice as thick as the pizza of the ‘70s. Then came stuffing the crust, flavoring the crust, thus tampering with the most important part of the pizza, all to market over the other chain. Then you didn’t eat it. You discarded crust like it was contaminated, certain it was different from the rest of the pizza. It’s all in your head. I have a son that doesn’t eat the perimeter of his waffle for the same reason you threw away the crust. So it was with some trepidation that I took my little show to the Shoppes at Bel Air for some Grimaldi’s Pizza. This Brooklyn-based chain is a success story that rides on its very own coal-fired ovens. In good company across from P.F. Chang’s at the main entrance to Bel Air, Grimaldi’s is part of a welcomed overhaul of the mall’s dining offerings. For this journey I was accompanied by my friend Pinky T. Pinky is more of a pizza fan than I am and in her travels has experienced coal-fired pies before. We arrived with a very knowledgeable and helpful Deven as our server. I was fairly impressed with the wine list and figured we’d go Italian with a bottle of Ruffino Aziano Chianti Classico ($35). This is one of Ruffino’s more budget-friendly wines, with fruitier notes than their higher-end Riserva Ducale but retaining an easy drinkability. It was nice to see this one on the list, for the taste as well as the pocketbook. I’d heard the portions were huge here, so we began with a small antipasto ($10) of roasted sweet red peppers with a hint of char, Genoa salami next to fresh mozzarella and fresh baked Grimaldi’s coal-fired ovens bring great pizza (along with calzones, salads and Italian sodas) back to the mall. bread with olives. This portion isn’t over the top in size, which I appreciated. The salad was another story. Deven said we could easily share a salad and not finish it. The Kale Chopped Salad ($9) sounded as good as any, with a lemon vinaigrette, bits of cucumber and artichoke with the kale mixed in romaine. The presence of sundried tomatoes added a nice touch, as did the Kalamata olives and shaved Parmesan (maybe Romano?). We didn’t put a dent in it. This is a salad for four. It was so big it got in the way, prompting Pinky to drop a bottle of balsamic vinegar into the bowl. When it came to the pizza I figured we’d get two small ones to see what these guys were all about. I still wasn’t super excited about it, but thought back to my pizza-loving days for some inspiration. Long ago my friend Kevin Taylor introduced me to a spot near the GulfportBiloxi line called Alberti’s. It was here he taught me the importance of the pepperoni meatball pizza. The thought of it got me going and I built a worthy version at Grimaldi’s. The traditional 12-inch ($10) plus pepperoni ($3) and meatballs ($4) was an eye-opener. That thin crust, a little bit of char here and there, the red sauce — I knew that this is what good pizza means to me. I did sprinkle on a little Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes but abstained from asking for the French dressing the Italians on the coast used to serve us with their pizza. Round two was reserved for something completely dif- ferent. This time we tried a pesto-base 12-inch ($11), with anchovies ($2), white onion ($2) and Kalamata olives ($3). I sincerely cannot say which was better. If I am wandering from my old favorite, this one is a great sub. I love onions more than anything but the anchovies are mandatory when building something like this. Two pizzas, two styles, both incredible. There was no way we could have dessert. There was also no way we could pass it up. The compromise was to save it for later and we ordered the Dessert Trio ($10). (That could be the name of my next band.) You get to pick samples from any combination of their desserts, including seasonal cheesecakes, cannoli or tiramisu. I almost tried three different cheesecakes but decided the New York style would be enough next to a cannoli and tiramisu. The cheesecake was textbook and good, the tiramisu was light and predictably fine, but the cannoli was my favorite. So, what have we learned today? Well, apparently I love pizza again. This pizza. The thin crust is remarkable as is the coalfiring process. Yes, it’s a chain. Yes, it’s in the mall. But people need to know about this one. Our waiter was smart and knew the menu and wine. The service was fast. The portions were large and the wine selection was pretty darned good. It’s not as expensive if you just go in for a pie (they will split toppings down the middle) and lay off the booze. I can honestly say I would brave going to the mall just to eat here. SO, WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED TODAY? WELL, APPARENTLY I LOVE PIZZA AGAIN. J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE WORD OF MOUTH Scarlet Pearl Casino revamps menus BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET D Tiki Week contagious This year Haberdasher’s Tiki Week will be held Aug. 7-12. The difference is this one will include other downtown bars. The Sidecar at The Noble South, The Merry Widow and the OK Bicycle Shop will be participating in the rum slinging. It will be a packed week, with a portion of each establishment’s profits going to McKemie Place, the only overnight shelter for single homeless women in our area. We will have more details in our upcoming issue of Lagniappe. Gambino Brothers closes I remember when it first opened in the same shopping center as West Mobile Music years ago, but now the Gambino Brothers restaurant on Hillcrest is reported as closed. The Italian spot was a Monday favorite of mine for years. Maybe they can find their way closer to midtown? Macaroni Grill follows suit It’s a tough time for Italian restaurants. The area around Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65 is less one eatery with the closing of Romano’s Macaroni Grill. The chain restaurant favored by those who love red sauce, jugs of wine on the honor system and a wait staff that can write their names upside down has slung its last plate of lasagna. Looks like you better find yourself an Italian woman with kids who can make you that Mama’s Trio you’ll be craving. Recycle! 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Facebook ining on the coast just got a little better. The Scarlet Pearl Casino recently announced menu changes for Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood as well as Butler’s Bar and Lounge. The flagship restaurant of this D’Iberville casino, which features 300 hotel rooms and miniature golf as well as gaming, is boasting orange marmalade bone-in pork chops, veal Milanese and stuffed coldwater lobster. Steak features are tomahawk ribeye (my favorite), Delmonico, New York strip and a half-rack of lamb. Of course there are plenty of add-ons. The seafood menu features cobia, snapper and redfish, all from the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Alaskan king crab legs. “I wanted to show what we have to offer down here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” says Scarlet’s chef Anthony Rametta. “Our guests are sure to enjoy the ‘new way to dine.’” Scarlet’s Steak and Seafood is open 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations are recommended; call 228-275-3032. Butler’s Bar and Lounge is also getting a menu facelift as well as new hours. Its latest menu showcases oysters raw or Rockefeller as well as a “Chef’s Choice” flown in daily. The Butler’s Burger is a blend of veal, prime beef and pork. Tasso fried sweet chili shrimp, grilled lollipop lamb chops, seafood stuffed potato skins and prime beef sliders have my attention. Butler’s hours are the same as Scarlet’s, but the bar now serves a full menu until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. No need for reservations here. These two hot spots make it worth the drive. After the success of The Haberdasher’s original Tiki Week last December, the island-themed festivities will return with a larger footprint Aug. 7-12.

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Leading candidates emerge in Senate race BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR I n a primary election scheduled for Aug. 15, Ala“soliciting” the nomination in order to do a favor for bamians will have the opportunity to choose a new Bentley. It was only after Strange recused himself that United States senator on their own, or retain one the the investigation led to Bentley’s resignation, he said. former governor chose for them. While the general While Strange is leading in fundraising with more election is not until Dec. 12, it is largely expected that than $1.6 million worth of individual itemized contribuwhichever Republican candidate advances past the tions, Pittman’s effort has been on par with Brooks and primary will likely defeat any Democratic candidate in Moore, all of whom have raised between $200,000 and a statewide general election. $250,000. Notably, at $756,176, Strange has received First, a brief recap. After former Senator Jeff Sesmore money from political action committees than the sions was confirmed by his colleagues to become U.S. three leading challengers have overall. Attorney General in February, Luther Strange accepted With $1.4 million in disbursements — primarily for an appointment to fill the seat from then-Gov. Robadvertising efforts — the appointed incumbent also has ert Bentley. Initially, Bentley intended for Strange to outspent all the other candidates combined. complete Sessions’ unexpired term ending in 2018, but Meanwhile, a recent poll released by Delphi Anawhen Bentley was convicted of two misdemeanors and lytica, surveying 935 registered Republican voters in removed from office April 10, one of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Alabama, predicted “a close race” between Strange, first acts upon assuming office was to advance the vote Brooks and Moore, with Pittman only carrying about 10 to a special election this year. percent of the vote. The poll also indicated 11 percent Strange accepted the seat with a of registered Republican voters black cloud hanging over his head. would cross over and vote for As Alabama Attorney General, he Democratic candidate Doug Jones. In the primary, voters have recused himself from an investigathe option of voting on either the tion into Bentley’s office, acceptDemocratic ballot or the Republiing the Senate appointment while SESSIONS WAS IN THE SENcan ballot, but cannot vote on both. a special prosecutor was assigned During a recent campaign stop to the Bentley case. Months later, ATE FOR 20 YEARS BEFORE in Mobile, Jones said there were a according to polling and federal HE ACCEPTED PRESIDENT number of reasons he decided to campaign finance reports, Strange DONALD TRUMP’S NOMIrun for the open seat, even if his is the frontrunner in what appears chances are slim. to be a three-way race against NATION IN FEBRUARY. HIS “I certainly don’t like … the U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and former PREDECESSOR, HOWELL direction the administration is Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, taking,” he said. “I dang sure don’t HEFLIN, REPRESENTED THE who was removed from office like the way Mitch McConnell is himself this year for refusing to STATE FOR 18 YEARS. running the Senate behind closed recognize federal laws governing doors. … ” same-sex marriages. Jones, a former U.S. Attorney Also campaigning is Baldwin for the Northern District of AlaCounty’s Trip Pittman, who is bama under President Bill Clinton, said he wants to put vacating his seat in the state Legislature. party affiliation behind serving the people of the state. “The fact is I’m a businessman,” Pittman said. “I’ve “I think we’ve been embarrassed enough by our been [through] the process. For 10 years, I balanced elected officials and we need somebody who’s going to budgets and started paying back debts.” be a leader,” Jones said. “[We need] somebody who’s A believer in term limits, he said he wouldn’t serve not just going to be a lapdog for the administration, more than two full terms if elected. or any one political party, but an independent thinker; While a member of the State Senate, Pittman said somebody who’s going to represent and sit across the he fought the expansion of the Affordable Care Act, or table from people and talk about things that matter to “Obamacare,” in Alabama by not expanding Medicaid them on a daily basis. I think I’ve got that opportunity, and stood up for one of the toughest “illegal immigraand frankly, I think the state is ready for a change.” tion” bills in the country. Other Republicans in the Aug. 15 primary include Pittman accused Strange, a former lobbyist, of 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 Illustration/Laura Rasmussen James Beretta, a pain management specialist from Birmingham; Jame Breault, an enlisted chaplain at Maxwell Air Force Base; Montgomerybased gastroenterologist Randy Brinson; Mary Maxwell, who moved from Australia to Montgomery to run for Senate after reading an article about the race on the internet; and Bryan Peebles, a 37-year-old Birmingham businessman. The Democratic ballot also includes Will Boyd, a Florence-based pastor; Vann Caldwell, a Talladega County constable; Orange Beach marketing consultant Jason E. Fisher; Michael Hansen, an openly gay director of an environmental advocacy group; Robert Kennedy Jr., a Navy veteran and graduate of Duke University, who is not related to the Kennedy political family; Brian McGee, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and selfdescribed jack-of-all-trades; and Charles Nana, an African immigrant and businessman who placed second in the last Democratic primary for Senate in Alabama in 2016. Alabama has never elected a black or female senator. Whomever advances and wins the general election is likely to represent the state as long as they wish, as Alabamians are historically reluctant to unseat sitting senators. Sessions was in the Senate for 20 years before he accepted President Donald Trump’s nomination in February. His predecessor, Howell Heflin, represented the state for 18 years. Alabama’s other U.S. senator, Richard Shelby, has been in Washington for three decades. At 83, he’s currently the fourth oldest senator behind Dianne Feinstein of California, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Orrin Hatch of Utah. Dale Liesch contributed to this story.

COVER STORY J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE Biggest Marchman show ever at MAC BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM H ow do you fit the life works of one of Mobile’s most prolific artists into a few thousand square feet? You start by making it a family project. “Fred [Marchman]’s family has done the yeoman’s work of sorting through thousands and thousands of pieces of original artwork. He never threw anything away,” William Coleman Mills said. The paintings, sculptures, drawings, woodcuts and carvings that make the cut will fill the entirety of Mobile Arts Council’s (318 Dauphin St.) three galleries throughout August. Marchman passed away in April 2016 just five days after his 75th birthday. Since January, his sister, Louise Marchman Meredith, has rifled through his stores of visual and literary work and added up the miles between here and her Irondale home. She also had a setback. “I had a foot fracture at the end of June so I’ve had to leave everything in my younger brother’s hands and my son’s. They’ve had quite a job,” Meredith said. Meredith’s estimate is 150 or more works will be in the show and revisions are expected until it opens. She said it will be the largest showing of her brother’s work ever. “It took us eight hours to select 40 pieces on paper for the show. It’s an extensive Southern gothic pop art collection,” Mills said. An artist and residential designer, Mills is part of the aforementioned family — “we’re cousins, second cousins, I believe” — and has been down this road previously. He hosted a noted retrospective at his Fairhope atelier for Fred’s 70th birthday. “He was totally underappreciated. I do two shows a year, one in Santa Fe and one somewhere in the South, and I paint specifically for the show and to sell my paintings, that’s part of my income stream. I don’t have a tenth of the talent Fred had,” Mills said. After growing up just blocks from Murphy High School, Marchman earned a BFA at the University of Alabama, then an MFA from Tulane in 1965. The Peace Corps sent him to Ecuador in the mid-1960s. Marchman launched the Nail Press in San Francisco in 1968, then forged the first of several fictional characters in publishing “Dr. Jo-Mo’s Handy Holy Home Remedy Remedial Reader.” Expression was key, the avenue didn’t matter. Marchman published short fiction and poetry, most recently “Word in Space and Duets with Erato” and “Portals in Paradise.” Mills referenced books filled with Marchman’s cartoons, drawn by his various personas. Also on hand will be some of Marchman’s wooden duck decoys, a skill he developed through masters of the East Coast. It afforded Marchman esoteric fame and income. Marchman was soft-spoken, reflective and introspective. He cited “the ‘orthogonal’ principles” of “Mondrian and Kandinsky’s theosophical concepts.” It also plagued his inability to market himself. His friend Don Briddell said, “He was very much a Van Gogh-type character: producing great art but unable to make [an] adequate living at it.” “[Fred] didn’t even know how to contact people to represent him. All he cared about was producing the work. He did not know how to talk to people about it, including us,” Meredith said. Theatre 98 auditions “Spelling Bee” 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 Air Force author at Learning Lunch AFTER GROWING UP JUST BLOCKS FROM MURPHY HIGH SCHOOL, MARCHMAN EARNED A BFA AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, THEN AN MFA FROM TULANE IN 1965. THE PEACE CORPS SENT HIM TO ECUADOR IN THE MID-1960S.” “Coleman is an artist himself and has shown in galleries outside the South. Fred never had the business knowhow to market his own work and he never had anybody to help him do that. Coleman has the wherewithal to help us,” Meredith said. “I always felt like he was in the wrong market, that if Fred had representation in New York or L.A. or even in Santa Fe where I paint, he would have been tremendously successful financially. The vast majority of it is brilliant, the social commentary and the way he looked at Southern pop culture,” Mills said. Author and historian Robert Kane will be the featured speaker for the Wednesday, Aug. 9, noontime Learning Lunch at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.). Kane will discuss his book “So Far From Home: Royal Air Force and Free French Air Force Flight Training at Maxwell and Gunter Fields During World War II” and the role these Alabama airfields served in that global fight. Kane serves as chief historian for Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. He is a 27-year Air Force veteran and holds master’s and doctorate degrees in European history. He also teaches part-time at Troy University and West Virginia’s American Military University. Guests are invited to bring a lunch to the free presentation. For more information, call Curator of Education Jennifer Theeck at 251-301-0270 or email theeckj@historymuseumofmobile.com. “Little Mermaid” swims ashore Nappie Award-winning Chickasaw Civic Theatre (801 Iroquois St.) is set to present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” for an Aug. 4-20 run under the direction of University of Alabama college student Jacob Rowe. He serves as director and choreographer of the musical, which utilizes a production crew of 27 and a cast of 30. CCT wrote Lagniappe to let us know the particulars. Dance numbers? “Incredible.” Music? “Gorgeous.” Sets? “Phenomenal.” They also said the implementation of state-of-the-art projectors and lighting are groundbreaking for the market. The first weekend of shows and all Sunday matinees have already sold out. Tickets remain for Aug. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Two new Saturday matinees for Aug. 12 and 19 have been added. Evening curtain is 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $18.75, $15.75 for students/military/seniors. For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com. ARTSGALLERY Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) is staging “The Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its last show of the 2017 season. It will run the last three weekends in October, and they need actors. Auditions will be held Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. for a show described as “both charming and funny.” Singers and actors of all ages and ethnicities who can portray adults or “the essence of middle school-aged contestants” are welcome. Callbacks will be Wednesday, Aug. 2. Come prepared with 16 bars of any song that best shows off your voice and range — even if it’s 16 bars from the middle of a song. An accompanist will be provided. Those called back will receive a piece of music from the show to prepare. A light dance routine will be taught at the callback. For more information, contact production manager Chris Francendese at Production98@att.net. Mills said creativity was “like breathing, blinking, heartbeating — a reflex operation” for Marchman. “He created art for its own sake whether he expected to sell it or anyone else to see it.” Marchman was said to have created hundreds of works each year. Often he would pick up pieces he hadn’t touched in years to go at them again. “When we were going through his house we opened up the kitchen cabinet doors and he had painted on the backside of the cabinets,” Mills said. Mills compared Marchman’s style to that of Howard Finster, but it goes beyond that. It’s a Southern gothic-pop art-expressionistic amalgamation that orbits themes of television, kudzu, belles, the Confederacy, the cosmos, machinery and the human form. Meredith said while there will be a few things at MAC set aside for family, most of it will be for sale. That includes books.

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

MUSIC FEATURE Coast to coast, with a touch of ELO S Photo | bandcamp.com YOUNG MISTER, OH JEREMIAH THURSDAY, AUG. 3, 7 P.M. CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: CALL 251-433-9374 FOR MORE INFORMATION Steven Fiore, the songwriter known as Young Mister, will return to Callaghan’s Irish Social Club Aug. 3. BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM teven Fiore is bringing his Young Mister project back to Mobile’s Oakleigh Garden District. This seasoned veteran of the music publishing industry has crafted a sound that is more a reflection than a musical style. Having spent time in both South Carolina and California, Fiore has captured the sounds and inspirations of those locations to create a pleasing musical blend that also reflects his love of the English band Electric Light Orchestra. While the critics want to call it Americana, Fiore’s sound is a little more complicated and diverse than this label would allow. With a new release due out in the near future, Fiore spoke with Lagniappe about splitting his time between the East and West coasts as well as how this has inspired his music. Stephen Centanni: What made you want to call this project Young Mister? Steven Fiore: That’s the hardest question to answer, because there’s no cool story there. It’s a name that I’ve kept in the back pocket for a long time. It always just felt like it rang true with my personality and the stuff that I do. Centanni: You worked for years on the publishing side of the music business. What made you want to take the stage full time? Fiore: I was doing the writing and the artist stuff back to back for a long time. I took a few years off from the artist thing, but for awhile I was doing both pretty solid at the same time. I had just got out of my publishing deal during the same year that I had signed the contract with Refresh Records. It seemed like the right thing to do. I felt like I had more to say for myself than for other people. Centanni: In addition to writing, you’ve also done some vocal work for some folks. One of those people was Jeff Goldblum, who has a jazz project. How did you find yourself working with him? Fiore: I got a text message from my manager that basically said, “Do you want to sing for Jeff Goldblum?” I was just about to move out to L.A., so I replied, “Yes, tell me more.” He had gotten my stuff to [Goldblum’s] manager, and he liked it. He has this jazz project where he gets a couple of guest vocalists to come up and sing a few songs at each show. I did it one time, and it kinda became an open invitation to come up. I was doing it every few weeks when I was living out there. Centanni: You cite Electric Light Orchestra as one of your major influences, which I thought was very interesting. What is it about ELO? Fiore: I love the way they wrote their songs almost like pop songs mixed with orchestral arrangements. I always felt like the songs had movements. That really spoke to me. They weren’t generic pop songs. You never knew which way it would go at any moment. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 Centanni: Your website says you wanted to maintain an “ethos of Americana” throughout the album. With the Americana label so broad these days, how would you define the ethos of Americana? What is it? Fiore: I don’t know, because those weren’t my words. I wouldn’t actually describe my music as Americana. There’s definitely a hint of it in my songs. I wouldn’t really put us a part of the Americana genre. Centanni: That’s good to hear, because I wouldn’t either! Fiore: Yeah! It kind of got lumped in through songs like “Carolina.” It has a little bit of an Americana vibe, but there’s not really much of that on the album. Where did these two songs come from? Fiore: There was a time period of about two years that these songs took shape. So, it was from all over. It was from personal experience mixed with outside influence. It was a mixed bag. Centanni: “Pasadena” is my other favorite. You really do a good job portraying your longing for the West Coast. Being an East Coast guy, what is it about the West Coast that inspired this song? Fiore: I was living out there at the time. It was more being in L.A. and wanting to get away from the noise and move to Pasadena. With the West Coast, I’ve always had a lot of friends there and always felt like I had a very supportive community. I wanted to be somewhere where I felt like it was a little more worry-free and peaceful. There’s a calm- In the live show, I’ve been getting the comparison of The Killers meet Ryan Adams. Centanni: With this album, you worked with Wolfgang Zimmerman. His name keeps on coming up on my radar with a lot of up-and-coming bands these days. Fiore: We’ve been longtime friends, and we’ve worked on singles together. We’ve always wanted to make an album together. When the budget came and the label stepped up, we wanted to get into the studio and he was the first person I called. He was like, “Let’s do it.” He’s just got an ear for creating a sound. If you have an idea, he can really make that come to life. Centanni: To me, everything on this album is pretty consistent, musically speaking. Then, right there in the middle, you see that ELO influence with “Anybody Out There” and “Everything Has Its Place.” It’s like you drop into a different tone. ing, overall good vibe that pulled me out there. Centanni: Another thing about that song is that it’s a reminder you have a sound that mingles East Coast and West Coast attitudes. I hear Carolina and California. Fiore: I’ve gotten that a lot. That was the idea. I wanted my sound to blend the sound that I’ve had forever from where I grew up and this new feeling that I was getting from this place that I called home for a short period of time. Centanni: When can we expect new material? Fiore: We’re working on a new album right now, and it’s mostly done. We’re looking to get it out in early 2018. I’m really, really excited about it. It definitely has a bigger sound to it. It’s a little more produced. In the live show, I’ve been getting the comparison of The Killers meet Ryan Adams.

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | July 27 - August 2 THUR. JULY 27 Bluegill— Emily Stuckey Blues Tavern— Cosmic Bullets, 8:30p Callaghan’s— Harrison McInnis Felix’s— Shoulshine Trio Flora Bama— Zach Diedrich, 2p// Chris Bryant Duo, 5p/// Dueling Pianos, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, 6p//// Rebecca Barry and Bust, 6p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Al and Cathy, 10:15p//// Cort Carpenter, 10:30p Hangout— Wavelength, 6p/// DJ Dr. One, 10p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Philo, 8p Listening Room— Karmilla Ali Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 6p Manci’s— Ross Newell SanBar— Jim Andrews Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Hippy Jim, 6p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 8p FRI. JULY 28 All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Blind Mule— Cyster Sister, Him Horrison, Sour Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band, 9p Felix’s— Bust Fin’s— DJ Will, 8p Flora Bama— Cort Carpenter, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell Dup, 2p/// David Dunn, 4p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Big Muddy, 6p//// Jason Justice Duo, 6p//// Brian Hill Duo, 9p//// Ja Rhythm, 10p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10:15p//// Cort Carpenter, 10:30p Hangout— Yeah Probably, 6p// DJ Delamora, 10p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Show, 9:30p IP Casino— Three Dog Night, 8p Listening Room— Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue Lulu’s— Three Bean Soup, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo and the Bluesmen, 8p Manci’s— Robert Sully, 7:30p The Merry Widow— Elements Hip Hop Showcase, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 Lightnin’ Malcolm, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Doubleshot, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers, 6p Saenger— Youth on the Winning Side SanBar— Emily Stuckey and Andy MacDonald Soul Kitchen— CBDB, Cabbage, 9p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Groovinator, 6p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p SUN. JULY 30 Alchemy— The Paranormals Bluegill— Anna McElroy, 12p// The Springs, 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Trio, 6p Callaghan’s— Ross Newell Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Lane Fisher, 1p Felix’s— Brandon Bailey Fin’s— Phil and Foster, 3p Flora Bama— Foxy Iguanas, 12p// Al and Cathy, 1p/// Songs of Rusty, 1:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 2p//// Brittany Grimes, 2p//// Dave Chastang, 5p//// 100 Dollar Car, 5:30p//// Perdido SAT. JULY 29 Brothers, 6p//// Whyte Caps, Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p// David Chastang Trio, 6p 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Blues Tavern— Soul Shine, Ray Thompson, 10:15p Hangout— Ben Loftin & 9p The Family, 6p// Greg Lyon, Callaghan’s— Forest Fire 10p Gospel Choir Hard Rock (Center Bar) Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike — Joel Cooper Duo, 8p Fin’s— Ryan Balthrop, 1p// Listening Room— Paul Chris Hergenroder Band, 8p Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Sanchez Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 1p// Trio, 1p// Logan Spicer and Cadillac Attack, 6p Tony Ray Thompson, 1p/// Manci’s— Harrison McInnis, Hung Jury, 2p//// LeaAnne 6:30p Creswell Duo, 2p//// Old 27 Grill— Blind Dog Christina Christian, 4p//// Mike, 11:30a Dave McCormick, 5p//// Jack Saenger— The Color Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Purple Jezebel’s Chill’n, 6p//// Tacky Jacks (Orange Brandon White Duo, 9p//// Beach) — Broken Down Mario Mena Band, 10p//// Car, 11a// Retrobution, 6p Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10:30p MON. JULY 31 Hangout— Yeah Probably, Felix’s— Jamie 6p Anderson Hard Rock (Center Bar) Hangout— The Good — Joel Cooper Rock Show, Lookings, 6p// Whyte 9:30p Caps, 10p Listening Room— Mean Lulu’s— Brent Burns, Mary 5p The Merry Widow— Crystal Garden ft. Boyd TUE. AUG 1 Tinsley Bluegill— Jamie Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Adamson Jason Justice, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Powell Chad Parker Duo, 6:30p Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Nick Perioni, 6p Matt Neese, 7:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Felix’s— Rodger Stephen Sylvester, 6p Fleshamn Pirates Cove— Gas Light Hangout— Continuum, Street, 5p 6p// Shea White & Plow— Pearls of Trinity, 9p Friends, 10p SanBar— Jeff Farrow Lulu’s— Jimmy Soul Kitchen— Levitatio Lumpkin, 5p Jones, GVNGBVNG, Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Parrotice, Krave, Electri Cal Bob Erickson, 6p Innuendo, 9p Tacky Jacks (Orange WED. AUG 2 Beach) — Matt Slowick, Bluegill— Matt Neese 11a// Soul Food Junkies, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil and Top of the Bay— Even Foster Still Felix’s— Tropic Flyer Wind Creek Casino— Hangout— Wavelength, 6p// Platinum Café, 9p Justin Wall + 1, 10p

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Brilliantly evoking tricks of the mind A BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 sensitive, complex adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Julian Barnes, “The Sense of an Ending” is an affecting exploration of memory and closure. Jim Broadbent plays Tony Webster, the unreliable narrator of his own life, a solitary divorced gent running a tiny London shop that repairs and sells Leica cameras. His few connections are to his unusually tolerant ex-wife (Harriet Walter) and their beloved daughter (Michelle Dockery), who is soon to give birth to her first child. The past comes calling in the form of a solicitor’s letter informing him he has been left a small sum of money — and an unidentified item — in the will of a woman he knew briefly in college. If this sounds confusing, tangential and random, that’s because it is. He met the late woman only once, but as she was the mother of his college girlfriend, Veronica, memories of the weekend he spent in her home loom large. The memory of Veronica herself looms even larger; when we first see her in flashback, she is holding a Leica camera. The film proceeds through the present day, as Tony attempts to wrangle the mystery item from Veronica, first through lawyers, then by pursuing her in person. He, meanwhile, is pursued by memories we see in lengthy flashbacks. His relationship with Veronica was frustrating, and she ultimately dumped him for his best friend. As the film ambles along, however, we learn the terrible fate of his best friend. This story proceeds with a tension between assumption and actuality, filtered through the perspective of Tony. He knows things we don’t, and then, after a long stretch in which little happens, his perspective is upended multiple times. There are enough plot twists for an action film, yet this film is anything but. Most of the action takes ULTIMATELY, THIS FILM PRESENTS A HIGH LEVEL OF DRAMA IN A DISTINCTLY LOW-KEY WAY, AND THE RESULT IS REFRESHING BUT STILL VERY AFFECTING. place in the past, while the reverberations echo through the present, where we find Tony gradually opening up to and connecting with his family. Sometimes a film about characters’ repressed emotions can, naturally, feel stilted, but these performances are wonderful. Fortunately Charlotte Rampling shows up to portray present-day Veronica, and no film is ever made less inter- esting by her steely gaze. Her character’s flesh-and-blood appearance is a wonderful contrast to Tony’s hazy, distant recollection of his unrequited, youthful love for her, and she is a bracing jolt in an intentionally nebulous film. The shocks of the film are presented so obliquely that you almost aren’t sure you saw them. In this way, “The Sense of an Ending” is a brilliant evocation of the tricks of the mind. It is almost uncanny in its portrayal of memories, and the little echoes and touchstones that carry from the past to the present unite the performances of the same characters by casts of two different ages. Ultimately, this film presents a high level of drama in a distinctly low-key way, and the result is refreshing but still very affecting. It portrays later adulthood in a depth missing from a lot of films, with nary a Viagra joke in sight. Taken from a short and deceptively complex novel, this adaptation does justice to Julian Barnes’ work, and adds visual cues unique to this form. Adults looking for an honest but not depressing film will find “The Sense of An Ending” rewarding. Every performance is superb, and it brings elements of a mystery story into what is essentially a character study, one which goes into fascinating detail about misunderstood events that made the character who he is, a concept open to interpretation even as he approaches old age. “The Sense of An Ending” is currently available to rent. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | CBS Films / Universal Pictures FROM LEFT: In “The Sense of an Ending,” a man becomes haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy, causing him to rethink his life. In “Atomic Blonde,” Charlize Theron is an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents. NEW IN THEATERS ATOMIC BLONDE Sent alone to Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14 THE EMOJI MOVIE Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. All listed multiplex theaters 5-22-77 A coming-of-age story about a young filmmaker and the life-altering experience of seeing “Star Wars.” Regal Mobile Stadium 18 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 NOW PLAYING VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS All listed multiplex theaters. DUNKIRK All listed multiplex theaters. GIRLS TRIP All listed multiplex theaters. THE HERO Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Wharf WISH UPON All listed multiplex theaters. THE BIG SICK Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, Cobb Pinnacle 14, AMC Jubilee Square 16 WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES All listed multiplex theaters. SPIDER MAN: HOMECOMING All listed multiplex theaters. THE HOUSE AMC Wharf DESPICABLE ME 3 All listed multiplex theaters. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT All listed multiplex theaters. BABY DRIVER All listed multiplex theaters. ALL EYES ON ME All listed multiplex theaters. CARS 3 All listed multiplex theaters. WONDER WOMAN All listed multiplex theaters. PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES All listed multiplex theaters.

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JULY 27, 2017 - AUGUST 2, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST “Storkes” (Thursday) and “Up” (Friday). “Science on Tap” Join us for the next “Science on Tap” for an informal talk and Q&A hosted by USA Mitchell Cancer Institute on Thursday, July 27, 6-7 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 701 Springhill Ave. Call 251-445-9610. Breakfast with Shrek South Baldwin Community Theatre invites you to breakfast with Shrek on Saturday, July 29, at 8, 9 or 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 and available online at www.sbct.biz or at the box office, 2022 West 2nd St., Gulf Shores. Call 251-968-6721. Free senior lunches The last Thursday of every month, End Time Harvest Ministry provides seniors with a free lunch at 1701 Donham Drive in Mobile. Call 251-604-2710. Lunch and boat cruise Historic Blakeley State Park on Thursday, July 27, will combine a two-hour nature cruise of the Tensaw-Mobile River Delta with a private seafood buffet lunch at a popular causeway restaurant. Call 251626-5581. “Cuts for Kids” During the month of August, Remington College will provide free back-to-school haircuts for students 17 and under at 4368 Downtowner Loop S., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 251-342-4848 for appointments. Walk-ins are also welcome. Fairhope farmer’s market The city of Fairhope hosts an outdoor farmer’s market Thursdays, 3-6 p.m., through Nov. 2 behind the Fairhope Public Library downtown on Bancroft Street. Call 251-929-1466. Free family movie night Join Dauphin Island on the West End Beach for a free movie at dusk on Thursday and Friday. This week’s films are National Dance Day Come to Medal of Honor Park on Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to join in the National Dance Day celebration. Call 251-263-9545 Moms Demand Action Moms Demand Action is making Care Cards. Every year survivors and their families receive care cards from fellow citizens around the U.S. to brighten their day on what would normally be a tragic anniversary. Come celebrate life with us on Saturday, July 29, 1-3 p.m at Serda’s, 3 S. Royal St., Mobile. Drug Prevention Expo Celebrate Life! is an afternoon of informative and exciting activities encouraging people to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Exploreum. Market in the Square Mobile’s downtown farmer’s market is held in Cathedral Square on Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. until noon. Come enjoy music, food, beverages and more. Saenger Movie Series Saenger Theatre is hosting its Summer Classic Movie Series every Sunday. This 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 week’s film is “The Color Purple.” Cost is $6 per adult, $3 per child 12 and under and for seniors 60 and over. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., film begins at 3 p.m. Call 251-208-5601. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 251-625-6888. National Night Out — Mobile The Mobile Police Department’s annual up-close and personal look into public safety includes networking, live demonstrations and interactive displays. Live music and a 5K and fun run are scheduled beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Mobile Civic Center. Call 251-208-1924. “Wonderful Wednesday” Join curator Tom McGehee to explore Mrs. Bellingrath’s most prized pieces at Bellingrath Gardens & Home. Admission is $13 for adults and $7.50 for ages 5-12. Visit bellingrath.org or call 251-459-8864 to register. National Night Out — Semmes Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 1,, at Semmes Public Safety Complex, 9010 Forest St. Come by from 5-9 p.m. and meet your sheriff’s officers, firefighters, EMTs, Sparky and more! Fun for the entire family. Call 251-544-6641. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Summer Author Series Daphne Public Library presents its Summer Author Series on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. On Aug. 1, Bill Riales, Joe Formichella and Suzanne Hudson will be on hand to Toastmasters discuss and sign their books. Call 251-621Toastmasters International meets regularly 2818, ext. 211. at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for West Mobile farmer’s market more information. This farmer’s market, sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church, is held every Tuesday, 3-6 p.m., on the west side of American Culinary Federation meeting church property, 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. All area chefs and food service Call 251-342-0462. professionals are welcome to attend a general meeting of the ACF Gulf Coast Shining Star Youth Camp Culinary Association Monday July, 31, The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will at 6:30 p.m. at Bishop State Community host camps for youth ages 8-13 at Central College, 414 Stanton St., Mobile. Call 251Baldwin Middle School, Aug. 2-5. Call 251623-4687. 972-6890.

ARTS “Willy Wonka — The Musical” Join us for Playhouse in the Park’s production of “Willy Wonka — The Musical,” through Sunday, Aug. 13. Curtain times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Visit playhouseintheoark.org. Last Friday Art Night Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing at Dauphin Island Art Gallery, 918 Bienville Blvd. For more information, call 251-861-3300. Sunset concert Dauphin Island West End Beach invites you for a Sunday concert at sunset (6 p.m.) featuring Eric Erdman and Ryan Balthrop. Admission is $5 and goes toward preserving the Little Red School House. MUSEUMS Fun Friday This hour-long make-and-take activity visits the “Faces of Africa” exhibit to learn about talking drums. $5 per person. July 28, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., History Museum of Mobile. Email theeckj@ historymuseumofmobile.com. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the newest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure” A new, highly interactive exhibit at GulfQuest features more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deep-ocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org. “Faces of Africa” The History Museum of Mobile exhibit “Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage” runs through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420. “Drugs: Costs and Consequences” The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Color Vibe Get ready, Mobile, for the most colorful, fun-filled day of your life on Saturday, July 29, at 8 a.m. for a color run beginning at the Civic Center. Visit thecolorvibe.com. Mobile BayBears The Mobile BayBears are back in action at Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium. The team hosts Mississippi for a five-game home stand July 30 through August 3. Call 251479-BEAR. Hula lessons Open enrollment for the Mobile branch of Hawai’i’s Halau Ka Lihilihilehua ‘O Hopoe Kuikanani will be July 17, 3-6:30 p.m. Come learn traditional Hawaiian Hula. Call 251463-6822. Classes will be held at 5566 Andrew Road, Suite D. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@ rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes are in progress at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Curvy yoga, Tone It Up ! (fusion workout), Zumba, basketball clinics (ages 8+) and sports conditioning (ages 8-17). To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes Summer classes offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School include belly dance, ballroom dance, ballet and tumbling (ages 6-8), beginning piano (ages 8+), watercolor painting, zombies and superheroes art, and pet portraits art. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School, Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. WORKSHOPS Homebuyers seminar This seminar offering tips and information for those wanting to become a homeowner starts at 8:45 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Register at Lifelines/ Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E., Mobile. Call 251-602-0011 to register. J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USA soccer team ready to showcase new coach, playing surface BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | usajaguars.com First-year head coach Richard Moodie will lead the women’s Jaguar soccer team in an exhibition game against Ole Miss Aug. 11. T he University of South Alabama’s women’s soccer team will be displaying a fresh look at The Cage on Aug. 11 when it hosts Ole Miss in an exhibition match at 7 p.m. Not only will it mark the first home game for first-year head coach Richard Moodie, the Jaguars will also be performing on a new playing surface as they open defense of their Sun Belt Conference title. “I think this shows the passion of the school moving forward,” said Moodie, who arrives after leading Carson-Newman University to a 36-7-1 record and a pair of NCAA Division II tournament appearances the last two years. “You can always tell the drive of a university by the construction projects over the summer. You can see what athletics mean to this school and obviously they’re pushing forward with the relaying of the surface. I think it’s great for recruits to see schools that are investing in athletics.” Tyler Cornish, assistant athletic field manager at USA, and his team handled the endeavor. School officials determined it was needed because of poor drainage and an incorrect grade that resulted in low spots where water accumulated. The first step was to remove the old turf. At that point, 100 tons of sand was added to help with drainage and the field was regraded. Another 100 tons of sand was poured on top and the new sod was laid as the final step. “We planned this to be done weeks ago, but Mother Nature always likes to throw a wrench in our plans down here in the wettest city in America,” Cornish said. “It threw us for a loop and we had several game plans, but we finally got some dry days to finally get it finished up.” The USA soccer team is coming off an incredible fouryear run under former head coach Graham Winkworth, who left to take over the program at Arizona State. During Winkworth’s tenure, the Jaguars were 66-18-7, won three straight Sun Belt regular-season titles and claimed four conference tournaments. USA went to the NCAA Division I playoffs each year. Next season’s schedule includes rematches with two nationally ranked opponents and a visit by Alabama. Overall, the Jaguars will have 10 home games. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 “The schedule is exciting,” Moodie said. “The Sun Belt Conference schedule itself is great, with some teams in the top 100 in the RPI (Rating Percentage Index), but the teams we play in the nonconference matchups are exciting. For some, it might be intimidating, but for the program we have here, it’s great.” The Jags will play two SEC opponents in exhibitions. In addition to Ole Miss, South will face LSU on Aug. 7 in Orange Beach. “When we came into this thing and we took the job, we knew Auburn and Florida State were on the calendar, so as a coaching staff, we said we wanted to play top competition to prepare us for those games,” Moodie said. “The LSU and Ole Miss games naturally will prepare us mentally, physically, tactically, technically — however you want to look at it in soccer terms — and it will give us an opportunity to get our 10 new girls playing together. The schedule will be tough but the preseason will allow us to jell together and allow those new players to be taken under the wing of the veterans.” The regular season begins in earnest Aug. 18 at Auburn, a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament game won by the Tigers. On Aug. 20, USA will travel to Florida State. During 2016, the Jags defeated the then-No. 1 Seminoles at The Cage 1-0. After welcoming Murray State on Aug. 27, USA hosts a four-team event Sept. 1 and 3. Troy and Jacksonville State start things off that Friday before the Jags take on Alabama. On Sunday, Troy will face Alabama in the opener, while USA and JSU will be the second half of the doubleheader. The nonconference part of the schedule wraps up the next weekend with a home match against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8 and a road trip to Mississippi State on Sept. 10. On Sept. 15, South takes on SBC rival Appalachian State to start a threegame run of home matches. Louisiana-Monroe, led by former Jaguar assistant Keyton Wheelock, comes to Mobile on Sept. 17 while Georgia State visits on Sept. 24. After playing at Georgia Southern on Sept. 29, the Jaguars travel to Troy on Oct. 1. The Trojans ended the Jags’ 33-game conference unbeaten streak last season in Mobile, but USA gained revenge in the Sun Belt Tournament by winning 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The final two season home games are Oct. 8 against Little Rock and Oct. 13 versus Arkansas State. South Alabama wraps up the regular season with three consecutive road games: Oct. 15 at Coastal Carolina, Oct. 20 at LouisianaLafayette and Oct. 22 at Texas State. The Sun Belt Tournament will take place just down the road Nov. 1-5 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The Jaguars won the tournament last year without giving up a single goal. “I think it works to the advantage of the conference because of the location and facility — it makes for a fantastic environment,” Moodie said. “For us, being so close to home, it’s beneficial too.” SHC golf event reset The third annual Arthur R. Outlaw Memorial Golf Classic has been rescheduled for Sept. 22 at the Spring Hill College Golf Course. The tourney will begin that Friday at noon, with registration set for 10 a.m. Tropical Storm Cindy postponed this major fundraiser for the Badger athletic teams. The entry fee is $400 per four-person team. Hole and tee box sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Assistant Athletic Director Michael Patrick at 251-380-4461 or mpatrick@shc.edu. Rabren picks up trophy Brooks Rabren, a rising USA junior, posted back-to-back scores in the 60s to win the 50th annual Spirit of America Classic title at the Burningtree Country Club in Decatur, Alabama. He finished with a 7-under-par total of 277. “It’s been a great week,” Rabren told the media. “I guess my expectations need to be little higher in the future.” As a sophomore at USA, Rabren recorded a pair of top 20 finishes and shot par or better in seven of 17 rounds.

SPORTS EXTRA BayBears staff not letting sale rumors affect their mission BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T he story last week out of northern Alabama that the Mobile BayBears may be sold and moved caused quite a stir locally. However, it has remained business as usual at Hank Aaron Stadium. WHNT-TV, a CBS-affiliated station in Huntsville, first reported that a company based in Arizona is seeking investors to buy a minor league baseball team and move it to nearby Madison County. The club being mentioned as the most likely target is the BayBears. Chris Morgan, the team’s general manager, spoke to Lagniappe about the rumors. No matter what is being said in the news, he said, he and his staff still have a job to do. “We will continue to work hard for the folks who come out to the BayBears’ games,” Morgan said. “From my standpoint, we have 23 games left in the regular season. After that, we will start to prepare for the 2018 season.” Talk of a possible move took place a few years ago when Biloxi was granted the rights to host a Southern League team. The BayBears were mentioned then as well, but it ended up being the Huntsville Stars who moved to Mississippi and became the Biloxi Shuckers. “At this point, everything is still speculation,” Morgan said. “There has been talk in the past. This time there seems to be more meat to this story.” Morgan said many factors would have to fall into place for a group to buy a team and move its location. First is the actual purchase of the team, which must be approved by the Southern League. Relocating a team to another city is another vote that is usually not approved unless a stadium is ready. In this situation, the old stadium used by the Huntsville Stars still exists and could be used while a new venue is built. According to the WHNT report, the company — BallCorps LLC — has met with officials near Huntsville who have “expressed a willingness to construct a stateof-the-art ballpark within the largest mixed-use development in Alabama, slated to open for the 2019 season.” (http://whnt.com/2017/07/18/investment-group-lookingat-bringing-minor-league-baseball-to-town-madisondevelopment/) The BayBears became a farm club for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2017. On Sunday, they broke a five-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over leagueleader Chattanooga. Mobile is currently 1.5 games out of first in the South Division of the Southern League with a 13-16 record. Despite improvements to The Hank — including a new playing surface and better seating — WHNT reported the club is last in attendance in the Southern League with an average of 1,744 fans per game. Last season, the average was only 1,527 fans per game. (http://whnt. com/2017/07/19/meet-the-mobile-baybears-the-baseballteam-that-could-migrate-to-madison/) WHNT reached out to Mobile City Councilman John Williams, whose district includes the area where The Hank is situated. He said the city has a contract with the BayBears until March 2020 and he had no knowledge of any potential move. Mike Savit is the managing general partner of the HWS group, which has owned the BayBears since 2003. During that stretch, Mobile won Southern League titles in 2011 and 2012. The HWS group, which includes his brother Jeffrey as a founder, also manages the Dayton Dragons, a Class A team in the Midwest League; the Modesto Nuts, a Class A Advanced team in the California League; and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a Class A team in the New York-Penn League. In the past, they have owned three other minor league teams. “As far as I’m concerned, I know nothing about this story,” Savit told Lagniappe from his office in Massachusetts. “I haven’t spoken to anyone in TALK OF A POSSIBLE MOVE TOOK PLACE A FEW YEARS AGO WHEN BILOXI WAS GRANTED THE RIGHTS TO HOST A SOUTHERN LEAGUE TEAM.” Huntsville, and I have no plans to speak to anyone in Huntsville. “I am just worried about finishing out this season. I will definitely say the BayBears will be playing in Mobile in 2018.” The BayBears have four more series at Hank Aaron Stadium during the regular season. They host the Mississippi Braves from July 30 to Aug. 3, the Montgomery Biscuits Aug. 4-8 and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Aug. 1620. The regular season closes out with the Shuckers from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. “It is business as usual here for the BayBears,” Morgan said. “We have games to play and will continue to do so. Our job is to make sure we do the best for our fans, so when we open those gates they have a great experience.” J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE BOOZIE The party was on at the 2017 Nappies BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY W hat a week(end)! As you know, the Nappies were awarded last Friday night, and as you may remember, they are my favorite time of year, well, next to Mardi Gras! I mean, they are both the biggest parties in Mobile so what’s not to love? Well, I’ll tell you what, the days following are what sucks! You’re hungover, hungry and tired, then have to go back to work. But I must admit it was all worth it. Bring on Lagniappe’s Sweet 16! Nappie time First off, Happy 15th Birthday, Lagniappe! You throw one heck of party year after year, and you do it all for your friends instead of yourself — we all know Boozie would do it the other way around. Anyways, more about the party. Boozie broke the golden rule of the Nappies, eat food before you start drinking! This year I said, “Oh, I’ll eat when I get there” but since the Nappies started earlier and I wasn’t hungry, I said “I’ll get food in a little bit.” Well, that little bit turned into no food, which meant vodka for dinner! We will get to the rest of that story later. The Saenger began to fill with Mobile’s best of the best, and after mixing and mingling the lights were dimmed to let people know it was time to take their seats. The event started with the annual Nappie video by the talented Kris Skoda and crew. You must head over to islands and flamingos all over it; no word if he got it from Best Men’s Clothing Store but Boozie is willing to bet he didn’t. But the Bay Landscaping guy made a few comments about bushwhacking and manscaping before leaving the stage. Mobile Records (Best Music Store) brought Death along with him, and Ryan Balthrop, Best Local Singer, started singing “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” Boozie couldn’t help but laugh when Tacky Jack’s (Best Bushwacker) accepted their award and the guy joked, “Bushwackers are like boobs, one isn’t enough and three is too many!” Everyone was laughing except the person in Lagniappe’s Facebook page and watch it if you haven’t the crowd who yelled “Sexist!” (Insert eyeroll — some people can’t handle a already — it’s the best Nappie video to date! After the joke, and let’s be honest, three bushwackers IS too many!) video Rob and Ashley gave a few remarks and thanked Toward the end of the night things started to get out of control. When Best everyone for 15 years, then the awards began! Bartenderess Rachael Norris from Hayley’s took the stage, members of the Media was up first. One of the gals from 92ZEW crowd started to shout “Show your t*ts!” Of course, she didn’t, but Boozie apologized because she didn’t realize her dress had been did hear of people flashing the photo booth camera. Good grief. caught on her side purse, exposing her butt. Boozie had And last but not least, for the first time in awhile, someone was kicked out noticed, but it was too late in the game to tell her. I mean, of the Nappies. By this point the no dinner thing was taking effect, so I don’t it happens to everyone every now and then! remember what he was saying but he was heckling just about everyone who For best Lagniappe cover, the winner was Laura got on stage. Loser! So then Rob asked him to stop and he continued to yell Rasmussen. On that cover was TenSixtyFive’s Party and give Rob the finger, and that’s when Rob said bye! The fabulous Saenger Animal and he wanted to make an appearance. He did a security team got him right on out. Later they jokingly asked when we would quick turn at the podium did some dancing around — and add a Nappie category for them. did a front roll right off the stage! Some might say it was Next, it was time for the after party and I must say, that might have been planned but Boozie was on the front row and saw him the quickest we had gotten through the award ceremony. The official after face plant into the ground, then take a moment to get up. party was at new bar Pinky’s, on the same block as Liquid and the OK Bike Ouch, I know that hurt! That wasn’t the only embarrassShop. It’s also the smallest bar in Alabama but it was big fun! After a few ing moment of the night: One of the award winners had drinks and a few games at Pinky’s, I headed to the Bike Shop to join the rest forgotten to zip his pants! Oops! of the Lagniappe gang. Still didn’t order food, but broke my shoe and asked One of Boozie’s favorite parts of the Nappies is all for Whataburger the whole way home. My friends said no since they knew I the crazy things people say and do. Here are a few of have been eating healthy but what they didn’t know is that I didn’t have dinmy favorites: The ladies of Junior League of Mobile ner, so I blame them for my hangover Saturday! (whose Christmas Jubilee won Best Annual Event) all Anyways, you know it was a wild a weekend when one night you break a wore bright pink wigs! Rob asked if, since they were all shoe and the next you get kicked out of a bar! matching, whether they had a dance routine planned, but Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or that was not the case. shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ Nappie lovin’, I will be Best Landscaper, Bay Landscaping, wore a suit with there. Ciao! 42 | L AG N I A P P E | J u l y 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - A u g u s t 2 , 2 0 1 7