UPSTATEBUSINESSJOURNAL.COM | MARCH 27, 2020 | VOL. 10 | ISSUE 7 Is CBD the new cash crop

THE OPENING BELL IN THIS ISSUE 18 CREW Upstate celebrates 10th anniversary along with award winners. Manufacturing plants in the Upstate experience shutdowns during the pandemic. 23 March Madness is usually an economic slamdunk for the Upstate. As events are canceled nationwide, Greenville feels the effects. START Surcee.com helps users find the perfect gift. Read more about this new startup on Page 19 20 THE BIG NUMBERS $150,000 $2.25M CBD could be South Carolina’s next big cash crop. Read about the growing CBD industry in the Upstate | photo PROVIDED initial capital invested in Surcee.com tech startup. Page 19 brought in by the 2020 SEC Women’s Tournament. Page 23 Staying secure while working remote? Cyber attackers are taking advantage of new vulnerabilities due to the large number of employees working from home. Don’t let your business fall victim to attack. Gain piece of mind while you focus on keeping your workforce productive – let Corsica Technologies handle your cybersecurity. March 27, 2020 Upstate Business Journal page 16 HOPE IS GREATER THAN FEAR. Learn how you can help at SalvationArmyGreenville.org Visit us at corsicacyber.com or call us at (877)-659-2261

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS BUSINESS New to the Street Recently opened businesses in the Upstate Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute recently held the grand opening of its sevenstory, 191-square-foot expansion. This expanded facility is adjacent to Pelham Medical Center and connected to the Gibbs Cancer Center. A climate-controlled connector bridge allows patients to move between the hospital and cancer center. This medical facility offers centralized registration to allow patients one place to complete paperwork; a 120-seat conference center; a cafe; an outpatient pharmacy; a retail shop featuring wigs, specialty clothing and other items to use during and after treatment; and a chapel. The services available include surgical, medical and radiation oncology, oncology research and rehabilitation services, infusion services, CyberKnife, and genetic counseling. Where: 2759 S. Highway 14, Greer Hours: 8 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit www.spartanburgregional.com/locations/gibbscancer-center-research-institute-pelham or call 864-530-6400 Tacos & Bla Bla Bla recently held a ribbon cutting. This Mexican restaurant offers tacos, gorditas, mulitas, burritos and more. Where: 123 Fountain Inn N. Main St., Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. MondaysThursdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays For more information: Visit www.tacos-blablabla.com or www.facebook.com/ pg/BlablablaFtInn, call 864-408-9228 or email tacos.blablabla@gmail.com. Earn your Master of Business Administration degree in a program created specifically for active professionals. Offered fully online, completed in less than a year, and competitively priced under $20k, the 10-Month MBA at Gardner-Webb University is designed to be completed at the speed of life. The 10-Month MBA will strengthen your leadership skills and increase your knowledge in a wide range of key business functions. Fast, affordable, and worldclass the Gardner-Webb University 10-Month MBA will ignite your career. John Harris Body Shops recently held a ribbon cutting at its second location in the Upstate. This facility offers collision repairs, auto body work, paintless dent repair, auto body painting and rental car service. Where: 240 Greenville Feaster Road, Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays For more information: Visit www.jhbodyshops.com/locations/greenville-bodyshop/, call 864-469-4148 or email greenville@jhbodyshops.com. Please note, hours listed are normal operating hours. These may have changed, please check with the business for current information. gardner-webb.edu/mba10 March 27, 2020 upstatebusinessjournal.com page 10MBA-Ad1-Print--AfricanAmericanMale-UBJ-v3-2.indd 1 9/20/19 9:16 AM 17

NEWS | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS BUSINESS CREW Upstate celebrates award winners n story by EVAN PETER SMITH They were there in spirit, if not in person. CREW Upstate had to cancel its 10th anniversary awards celebration due to restrictions on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t mean the commercial real estate group didn’t celebrate its decade of achievement remotely. The industry networking and advocacy group, which has more than 100 members, continued its mission to advance the achievements of women in real estate through its 2020 CREW Upstate Awards. Winners were announced in lieu of a formal ceremony. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Debbie McDonough, tax senior manager at Cherry Bekaert and career outreach chair at CREW. Alongside Maurie Lawrence and Meg Scoopmire, McDonough founded CREW Upstate in 2010 and has been a prominent voice in Upstate manufacturers halt production due to coronavirus n story by ALEX COOPER CREW commemorative painting | LYNN GREER the organization ever since. Jennifer Mustar, project manager and Greenville office lead at HDR, received the Distinguished Leader Award. Rounding out the list of winners were: • Mark Cooter, who won the Career Advancement for Women Award. • Chesley White, who won the Rising Star Award. • GSP International Airport air cargo facility, which won the Development Impact Award. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, CREW Upstate commissioned local artist Lynn Greer to create a watercolor print as a commemoration. Manufacturing in the Upstate has taken a hit as companies work to quell the spread of COVID-19. Late last week, BMW, ZF and Michelin announced they were temporarily suspending production. ZF Transmissions has suspended production at its Gray Court facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will likely follow suit at its Duncan facility in light of BMW’s shutdown, the company said on Friday, March 20. “The current situation is of course very dynamic,” said Tony Sapienza, head of communications for ZF North America. “As a just-in-time business, when our auto manufacturer customers shut down, that shuts us down very quickly.” BMW also announced on March 20 that it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing facility in Greer due to the pandemic. In a statement, the company said it expected the suspension of production to last a couple of weeks: “The health and protection of our associates is our top priority,” the statement said. “At the same time, the dynamic development of the [coronavirus] pandemic is having a major impact on the global demand for cars. BMW Manufacturing is taking a flexible approach and adjusting our production volumes accordingly.” Rounding out the partial shutdown announcements was Michelin, which has its North American headquarters in Greenville. It said on Friday, March 20, that the company would begin a temporary shutdown of its tire manufacturing lines across the U.S. “Michelin has started partial shutdowns at some plants in South Carolina. Each plant will have different partial shutdown situations,” the company said in a statement on Monday, March 23. CARLTON MERCEDES March 27, 2020 Upstate Business Journal page 18

START Surcee gives the gift that keeps on giving Industry: TECH, SAAS (Software as a Service) Founders: ALLAN SYMONETTE Number of employees: 2 Initial capital invested: $150,000 When Allan Symonette isn’t busy selling medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators, he’s pouring his heart into his startup. His startup website also deals with issues of the heart: giving unexpected tokens of affection, known in the South as a “surcee.” “A surcee is a gift that says, ‘I’m thinking of you,’ ‘I love you’ or ‘this reminded me of you,’” says Symonette, 57, who launched Surcee.com two years ago to help others — especially, let’s say, guys — who are, as he is, generally lousy gift-givers. The idea, he says, is to “get more smiles than snarls. Like my kids, for example. I struggle, y’know — I’ll get them a video game, and they’ll go, ‘Dad, I played that six months ago.’” To solve that problem, create a profile on Surcee.com. Then populate your privacy-protected page with anything your heart desires: that little item you’ve always wanted, a preferred charity to donate to or a gift card to a favorite restaurant or retailer. The user then shares the page with only those family, friends and significant others he or she chooses while also sharing additional details, thus filling another need Symonette sees in our hyper-digital world. “I think we confuse connection with being connected,” he says. Then, as he’s if speaking to more to a target of his affection who isn’t in the room, rather than to an interviewer who is, he adds with a whimsical hint: “I want to know the stuff I used to know about you. It’s not just about me telling the world what I want, it’s about my friends telling me what they want because I don’t know.” Apparently, nobody knows where the term “surcee” comes from. The origin stories of the distinctive Southernism appear as disparate as its spellings, and those thorny issues evidently stump the internet: “Nobody actually knows how to correctly spell the word. Suspected spellings are Sursee, Cercie, Surcie, Circi, Searcy, Sirsee,” a Charlestonian writes. “But since it’s predominantly a spoken tradition, there is no conventional accepted spelling.” “It’s catchy and it has a cool meaning,” Symonette says. “It captures what I’m trying to do.” So far, he has spent about $150,000 trying to capture what he’s trying to make Surcee.com do. He has also chatted with potential investors at VentureSouth, a Greenville-based organization of investor “angels” who venture-capitalize promising earlystage companies. A surcee is a gift that says, ‘I’m thinking of you,’ ‘I love you’ or ‘this reminded me of you.’ -Allan Symonette, founder, Surcee.com Stop dreaming the dream. Start driving it. n story by JOHN JETER | photo PROVIDED “It certainly saw the need that I face,” Paul Clark, a managing partner at VentureSouth, says of the site. “I think it has some potential. He’s done a good job integrating other platforms to get the products on there, and the platform’s working.” Asked if Surcee.com could help him, say, find just the right surcees, he says, “Pretty much every Christmas. I think it’s kind of a recurring challenge to come up with things that are both thoughtful and appreciated.” Says Symonette, “Gift-giving is a primal connection activity, and you want people to reconnect at that primal level. This gives joy, and it gives a conduit to do that.” Not Your Average Security Company The 2020 CLA 250 Coupe It’s the second generation of a seductive original. Its four-door coupe style whispers seductively in your ear. Its industry-advancing voice assistant lets you talk back. And from performance to driver assists, it responds even more eloquently. Starting at $36,650. CARLTON MOTORCARS www.CarltonMB.com (864) 213-8000 2446 Laurens Road Greenville, SC 29607 Armed & Unarmed Security Officers Event Staff 24/7 coverage available SE-licensed and fully insured (864)248-6390 www.bravo1protection.com Certified WomanOwned SLED License #3154 March 27, 2020 upstatebusinessjournal.com page 19

FEATURED | FROM THE COVER Franny Tacy, co-owner of Franny’s Farmacy, on her North Carolina farms. | photo PROVIDED CBD O n any major road in the Upstate there are signs for stores that sell CBD-oil products. Several local businesses, as well as national retailers, have jumped on the CBD bandwagon to sell it, and more than 100 farmers are licensed to grow hemp in the state — and regulators can barely keep up with the growth. The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 removed hemp with no more than 0.3% THC concentration from the Schedule 1 controlled substance list, which opened the floodgates for CBD retailers to enter the market. CBD — short for cannabidiol — is a compound found in both hemp and marijuana plants, which are cousins in the Cannabis sativa family. It’s the same compound in both plants, but the legality of it depends on whether it’s derived from hemp, which is legal, or marijuana, which is illegal in South Carolina. Legal CBD must have less than 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) component — that’s the compound responsible for psychoactive effect in users. If CBD has more than that amount, it’s an illegal substance in the state. Farmers who grow hemp must abide by the same rules and cannot grow a hemp plant with THC concentration of more than 0.3% on a dried weight basis. March 27, 2020 Upstate Business Journal page 20 $24.4 BILLION BY 2025 The Brightfield Group, a marketresearch company, estimated the CBD industry made $4 billion in 2019, a 562% increase over 2018, and is on track to be a $24.4 billion industry by 2025. Only 14% of adults in the U.S. use CBD products, according to Gallup, so the market has plenty of room to grow. In the Gallup Poll, of those who said they use CBD, 40% take the SC's new cash crop? n story by KRISTINA HERNANDEZ | photos PROVIDED product for pain relief. This tracks with what local retailers are saying is a big reason for its popularity. “I believe CBD became so popular so quickly because it does work for so many people,” said Christy Britt, owner of CBD Farmacy in Greenville. “We can only inform customers what CBD has done for CBD Farmacy in Greenville stocks a number of cannabidiol-derived products. | photo PROVIDED us personally and how customers have received many benefits for a variety of issues they have.” People who have had success with CBD oil claim it helps reduce anxiety and chronic pain, cramps associated with menstrual cycles, insomnia, arthritis, and depression. It has only been proven to be effective in treating severe epilepsy, hence the only FDA-approved drug containing CBD is the seizure-reducing medicine Epidiolex. Federal regulations prohibit CBD retailers from making blanket claims about the effectiveness of treating medical conditions. In November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to 15 companies for illegally selling CBD in ways that violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, such as claiming it is a dietary supplement or that it treats certain diseases. Even so, the FDA recognizes that consumer interest is significant in CBD and states that it needs to work together with “the industry to fill in the knowledge gaps about the science, safety and quality of many of these products.” ‘A BETTER ALTERNATIVE’ I believe CBD became so popular so quickly because it does work for so many people. -Christy Britt, owner, CBD Farmacy Britt and her husband became interested in CBD oil products after using it themselves and seeing positive results with their health. They opened their first store in 2017 in Taylors, which they sold as an affiliate after opening a second store in Greenville and a third in Columbia.

FROM THE COVER “Our customers are looking for a natural, nonaddictive alternative to their prescription pain medicine,” Britt said. “With the huge opioid epidemic that has a grip on our country, people are looking for answers and a better alternative.” There are huge differences between people [and] companies that are simply reselling CBD products and those of us who are growing hemp, processing and manufacturing our own products, and providing details throughout distribution. -Franny Tacy, co-owner, Franny's Farmacy CBD Farmacy isn’t alone in its quick expansion. Purely CBD, a company that opened in the fall of 2018 with a storefront in Arlington, Texas, has exploded in growth. According to a map on the company website, Purely CBD now has 53 stores nationally, including three in the Upstate in Greer, Greenville and Easley. Franny’s Farmacy is an Asheville, North Carolina-based farm and small business that produces seed-to-shelf CBD products. Franny Tacy, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Jeff Tacy, opened Franny’s Farmacy in late 2018 in Asheville, and is currently poised to open her eighth and ninth stores early this year, including one in Clemson. A Greenville location already exists. “[CBD products are] certainly trending, but there will be fallout since so many tried to enter the industry,” Franny Tacy said. “There are huge differences between people [and] companies that are simply reselling CBD products and those of us who are growing hemp, processing and manufacturing our own products, and providing details throughout distribution.” “Comparatively, growing an acre of strawberries may run a farmer $6,000,” said David DeWitt, hemp program coordinator at the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service. Hemp has the potential to be a cash crop that is not only used for the CBD oil industry. It can also be used to produce textiles, clothes, rope, paper and more, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture website. Even though prices for CBD products are holding or ticking up, DeWitt said farmers are struggling with selling their current crops because of the lack of processors in the state and the abundance of hemp. “In 2018, hemp was selling for $40 to $50 a pound, and just in the last couple weeks, I’ve had farmers tell me they were offered less than $10 a pound,” DeWitt said. “If we can grow, process and sell it here, that’s the ticket. It just takes time.” Both farmers and CBD manufactures are looking ahead to potential regulations coming from both state and federal governments as they try to catch up. “The CBD industry continues to grow and will have to become regulated for consumer safety and to establish rules for operating business,” Franny Tacy said. “Big business is waiting for federal regulations to come down by Oct. 31 when the farm bill expires. Expect to see wellknown companies entering the CBD scene next year [and] also buy-outs, consolidation and closings of many existing CBD companies.” | FEATURED CBD in SC Epidiolex, which is used to treat severe epilepsy, is the only FDA-approved CBD drug product Sixteen hemp farming permits were issued in 2019 to Upstate farmers Source: South Carolina Department of Agriculture According to a 2019 Gallup Poll, 13% of Americans in the South say they use CBD products CBD hemp-derived products will not give users a high because of their low THC level Source: Molecules, a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal A NEW CASH CROP Helping the boom of the CBD market in South Carolina are the farmers growing hemp plants. In 2017, the state legalized hemp farming and initially gave 20 permits to grow the crop over a total of 256 acres. In 2019, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture granted 114 farmers permits. According to Vanessa Elsalah, outreach specialist at the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, hemp was grown on 3,300 acres in South Carolina. It’s a labor-intensive, expensive crop that can cost upward of $15,000 an acre to grow, yet has the potential to be profitable given the explosion of the CBD oil industry, says the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. A field on Franny’s Farm in North Carolina is prepared for a new crop. | photo PROVIDED page 21

NEWS Our community is our business. Thank you for shopping local for 70 years and counting. | NEED TO KNOW BUSINESS On the Move Some of the Upstate’s most recent hires, promotions, awards and appointments ELECTED: Joanie Martin was recently named to the Community Foundation of Greenville’s board of directors for a threeyear term. Martin is the chief administrative officer of Michelin North America. She is a graduate of Furman University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. HIRED: Christine DeMint was recently named development director for the Greenville Symphony Orchestra. DeMint has previously worked in sales, product management and market management roles. She has also served as the co-chair of the GSO endowment campaign and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. HIRED: Echo Bostrom was recently named assistant general manager of Lakeside Lodge Clemson. Bostrom previously has worked for Southern Resort Group for the last six years and has held front office, group sales and rooms division manager positions at The Residences at Biltmore in Asheville. NAMED: Carlos Phillips was recently named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100. Phillips is the president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University. PROMOTED: Tanya Camunas was recently promoted to executive director of A Child’s Haven. Camunas previously served as director of quality assurance and program evaluation, and senior director of program and strategy at ACH. She holds degrees in human services and business economics. “Purveyors of Classic American Style” PROMOTED: Bo Rogers was recently promoted to senior vice March 27, 2020 Upstate Business Journal page 22 864.232.2761 | rushwilson.com 23 West North St., Downtown Greenville president of client services at Infinity Marketing. Rogers started at Infinity in 2011 as a media specialist. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate.

NEED TO KNOW | NEWS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT March Madness: Usually a slam-dunk for downtown businesses, merchants n story by JOHN JETER | photo PROVIDED Things change in just a day.” -Suzanne Coe, owner, Connolly’s Irish Pub Talk about tipping the scales, here’s an even bigger fish: The 2018 Bassmaster Classic reeled in $11.5 million, he said, noting that while the women’s tourney played from March 4-8, the Bassmaster event ran eight days and jammed The Well, as well as a trade show at the TD Convention Center [now the Greenville Convention Center]. By comparison, he said, 2017’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament lured the likes of such fan magnets Duke, South Carolina and North Carolina, the latter two of which moved onto the Final Four. “We were a pretty good launching pad for all those schools,” he said, adding that their marquee status also boosted attendance and opened wallets — to the tune of $3.3 million. Then the coronavirus epidemic showed up, putting an end to the March 24-29 women’s tournament. Up until the NCAA’s nationwide March Madness cancellations, bookings had been brisk at Residence Inn by Marriott Greenville Downtown and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Greenville Downtown, according to Jonathan Brashier, the general manager of the dual-branded properties that served as the host destination for the SEC event. Moments after the NCAA announcement, he texted: “We are allowing cancellations with no penalty.” Suzanne Coe, sole owner of Connolly’s Irish Pub just off Main Street, was busy enough planning for St. Patrick’s Day, also a cash-green machine. At the same time, she said she was keeping an eye on the oncoming pandemic. March is usually when the madness begins there, she said, because people have paid off their holiday credit-card bills and New Year’s temperance resolutions have dried up. “Things change in just a day,” she said, with some omniscience and, at the time, little optimism. Connolly’s prides itself on its location, along with the fact that, at 23, the pub now bills itself as the oldest bar downtown. “We’re an original, old, traditional drinking place.” At the same time, though, she said that while major sporting events and concerts add plenty to other businesses’ coffers, many tend to draw families or, at least, soberer types. “The NCAA crowd doesn’t appear to be as hard-drinking as, like, a Super Bowl crowd would be, so we don’t see an unbelievable crush,” she said, “but we would see a little bit of an up- REVENUE BROUGHT IN BY THE WELL Just days before the NCAA sidelined March Madness, Greenville’s hotels, bars and restaurants were looking forward to a full-court press of wallet-wielding crowds flocking to the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. Like other such marquee events, the tourney looked to be another easy layup for merchants to net hefty revenues. Were it not for COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of public spaces, the games’ economic impact would again have scored big points for downtown businesses, according to the city’s #yeahTHATgreenville office that keeps score of such things. Take the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball games held just two weeks before at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The event hauled in some $2.25 million, according to David Montgomery, vice president of sales at VisitGreenvilleSC. tick when there’s a big game like that here.” Likewise, Bill Smith, who’s known as “den mother” at the iconoclastically irreverent Café and Then Some, doesn’t see as much of a bump as some of his merchant neighbors do. That’s because folks are coming to see another event, while others know downtown will be packed “Usually big events at The Well affect us in the opposite direction because parking becomes scarce and people hip enough to know that it’s actually going on downtown and who are not going to the event will avoid coming out,” he said. Although Cafe and Then Some does enjoy the city’s rising tourist trade, he said, “If you’re coming to Greenville for a sporting event or a concert, you’re probably not going to take the time to do something that’s an entire evening. You might go somewhere for a quick bite to eat, but you’d be less likely to see us or go to an event at the Peace Center.” 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Above: The winners of the 2019 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament celebrate at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. photo provided by BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA $2.25M 2018 Bassmaster Classic 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament That’s where downtown restaurants such as Trio: A Brick Oven Café would, on any other normal day, fill the bill on Main Street. The eatery in the heart of downtown, open until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, typically generates revenues between $15,000 and $20,000 on an average weekend. The SEC tourney scored an additional $6,000 over a similar time frame, according to general manager Brian Pittman. “We enjoy it,” he said of the bigtime basketball events and shows. “We love that we’re able to prepare for it. We love the fact that we get to meet new people, and it brings a lot of business into town.” The restaurant even sees return business from out-of-town visitors, who often dine there more than once when they’re in town, he said. Giving kudos to the arena, he added, “The Well changing and upgrading and bringing a lot of big names and big concerts and sporting events has really helped a lot.” $11.5M $3.3M March 27, 2020 upstatebusinessjournal.com page 23