Antiques and The Arts Weekly - August 14, 2020  

Newsstand Rate $2.00 August 14, 2020 Published by The Bee Publishing Company, Newtown, Connecticut INDEXES ON PAGES 36 & 37 200 Years Of Bucks County Art Jeannetta Beauvais attended the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts between 1948 and 1951. Her subject here, Nelson Derry, worked for several decades in the nursery and greenhouse business owned by the Darlington Family in Doylestown. According to the 1940 census, Derry was still working nearly 60 hours a week at age 77. He died in the Bucks County Home in 1948. “Portrait of Nelson Derry (1864-1948)” by Jeannetta Beauvais (19281978), 1947. Watercolor on paper. Gift of the Zecca Family, 2015. Daniel Garber presented this painting to the Bucks County Historical Society at one of the society’s meetings, held near the artist’s home in Solebury. Although Garber knew nothing of the history of the house featured in his work, a society member informed him that the Quaker poet John Greenleaf Whittier had summered there between 1838 and 1840. During those years, Whittier served as editor of the Pennsylvania Freeman, a leading abolitionist newspaper of the day, headquartered in Philadelphia. “October” by Daniel Garber (1880-1958), circa 1918. Oil on canvas. Gift of the artist, 1918. A Revelation At The Mercer Museum In Doylestown BY KARLA KLEIN ALBERTSON DOYLESTOWN, PENN. — The Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, that unique structure by its side, are operated by the Bucks County Historical Society. Depending on their collecting bent, past visitors may remember the distinctive tiles, the collection of historic tools and stove plates, or the fantastic architecture of the concrete castle. Even the museum website focuses on the objects of everyday life from the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries. But the new exhibition “200 Years of Bucks County Art” will expand that image as it reveals a multiplicity of major fine art works in the institution’s permanent collection. “Our audiences are often astonished by the extraordinary depth and breadth of the museum’s collections,” stated Cory Amsler, vice president of collections and interpretation, in a preshow press bulletin. “I believe ‘200 Years of Bucks County Art’ will surprise once again as visitors discover the many remarkable paintings, drawings and watercolors featured, and encounter the artists — both prominent and obscure — who produced them.” As the col- loquial saying goes, “Who knew?” In an interview with Antiques and The Arts Weekly, Amsler expanded on the surprise element: “That’s always the first question — what’s the Bucks County Historical Society doing with this collection? The society was founded in 1880 and at that point there really were no other collecting museums or historical organizations in Bucks County. By default, the society would collect objects of cultural heritage and history generally. At that time, the major force in the society was founder William W.H. Davis (1820-1910) — he was very conscious of Bucks County history from the very beginning.” And fortunately for today’s researchers, he considered art as part of that history. On one wall of the show’s galleries, the role of Davis is explained in depth: “From the society’s founding in 1880 to his death in 1910, William Watts Hart Davis served as the society’s president and greatest driving force. During his long lifetime, Davis practiced law, fought in the Mexican War, served as District Attorney of New Mexico Territory, published and edited a local newspaper, commanded an infantry regiment in the Civil War, and authored multiple historical volumes. Davis was ever conscious of history, especially when, at times, he was making it. “While serving as the society’s president, Davis accepted or commissioned a number of paintings for the collection. After his death, some works from his own collection entered the society’s holdings. His interest in local and military history, as well as his own personal history, profoundly shaped the Society’s early painting collections. In his view, Bucks County’s artistic heritage was a subset of its broader history.” Nearby, viewers can see a photograph of Davis in his office, circa 1905, as well as books written by him, and memorabilia, including his sword and scabbard and the inkwells he used when writing his History of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Amsler continued, “He had his own art collection, and he had used art from people like Thomas Otter (1832-1890) in his publication on local history. So, between the art Davis collected and the art he was sponsoring ( continued on page 30 )

2C — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Sunday, August 16th at 12:00 Noon Amero Auctions is proud to present our Summer To Remember Auction! Antiques & Fine Art Auction Preview: Fri & Sat, Aug 14-15, 10am -4pm; Sun, Aug 16 10am-noon Chinese Sung Yuan Ge Carlo Scarpa Vase Set of 8 Early Anglo-Indian Armchairs Pair of Chinese Jars Camille Pissarro Oil John Littleton Camille Pissarro Oil Rare Pair Jade Top Brush Pots E Howard Marble Murano Art Glass Russian Enameled Bowl Antonio Jacobsen Chinese Carved Etagere Massive Gold Bracelet for Air America Captain Pair of Chinese Urns Henry Dunay Salvador Dali 19th C Monkey Butler E Howard Regulator Rietveld Red & Blue Chair A partial list of artists to include: 2 attributed Camille Pissarro landscapes, 1830 John James Audubon Broad Wing Hawk Elephant Folio, Jean Didier, Andre Gisson, Fransisc Sirato, a collection of Rookwood artist original artworks, Charles Meurer, Thomas Hill, 2 Antonio Jacobsen Maritime, John Paul Strain, several original Keith Harings, Paul Morchain, 4 Joe Duncan Gleason Concept Paintings for “The Yearling”, Gustave Werthemeir, William Quinn Mayday, Thomas J. Jackson, Phillipe Payrane, Josue Gaboriaud, Henry Hensche, 4 Victor Vasarely Lithographs, Percy Craft, Basil Woodhouse, William Hentschel, Otto Farsky, John Littleton, Bonita Roberts, after Gujido Reni, Arthur Helig, Matt Daly, Frank Hopper, 3 Rene Maurice Fath Landscapes, Maurice Vlaminck, after Bernard Buffet, Carl Zimmerman, several Louis Icart Lithographs, Floyd Borg, Reginald Grooms, pair of after Remington Silver bronzes and bronze stands, and a continuation of the large collection of lithograph prints. A lifetime collection of Italian, Bohemian, and American art glass to attributed artist to include Salviati, Carlo Scarpa, Venini, Ernest Levielle, Fratelli Toso, Keith Haring Music Stand by Steven Spiro Italian Art Glass Seguso Vetri D’ Arte, Fritz Heckert, Dino Martens, Loetz, Josef Hoffman, John Littleton, Michael David & Kit Kibler, Tiffany and much more. A nice selection of Estate Jewelry to include Henry Dunay, Tiffany, gold and diamonds. Other items to include an Impressive Herschede 9 tube Grandfather clock, 2 E. Howard & other Regulators, rare Mintons Pug Dog figure, Sterling silver tea service and flatware, attributed Jean Joseph Chapius table, six-piece Belter parlor set, “The Red-Blue Chair” by Rietveld, Philip & Kelvin LaVerne coffee table, Steven Spiro music stand, Karl Springer coffee table, Paul Klee rug, Geoffrey Harcourt pair of chairs, Baltimore Hepplewhite Pembroke table, aesthetic movement stand, modernist sculptures, bronze griffin andirons, several large Wedgwood pieces, two 20th C. suits of armor, firearms including a rare first year production Colt Ace .22, French military medals, Napoleonic sword, two-tier lazy Susan library table, carved mirrors, French chairs, Japanese netsuke figures, sterling silver sailboats, 16th & 17th C. Chinese porcelains, Chinese silk robe, Ge-ware Sung Bowl Amero Auctions 1502 North Lime Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34237 941-330-1577 • www.ameroauctions.com Auction House No. AB3806 | Auctioneer No. AU4949 Bidding conducted in house, by phone or online with Liveauctioneers and Invaluable. Buyer's Premium: 18% for Credit Card, 3% Discount for Cash or Check, 23% Online

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 3C

4C — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 ON iGAVELAUCTIONS.COM S U M M E R J EW E L RY & WATC H E S O N L I N E AU CT I O N JULY 30 – AUGUST 20, 2020 Bid on iGavelAuctions.com FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT 212-289-5524 or Niki@LarkMasonAssociates.com

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 1 QA& Joel Bohy Rhode Island auction house Bruneau & Co just tapped Joel Bohy as its new director of historic arms and militaria. Much like Bruneau & Co’s other directors Kevin Bruneau and Travis Landry, Bohy, too, is an appraiser on Antiques Roadshow. He formed his interest in the material from a young age and today finds his passion exploring the history of these artifacts, flushing out their stories while channeling them to their proper place in the present market. We sat down with the new director to learn about his research projects and approach for building out a new department on the Eastern seaboard. How did your passion for early American artifacts begin? I grew up in Concord, Mass., not far from where the battle that started the American Revolution happened on April 19, 1775. As a child I was infatuated with it and spent a lot of time walking the sites and reading primary accounts — that really sparked an interest in the material culture. As I got older, I would visit local museums and historical societies to track down objects in their collections related to the time. It is something I still do and really enjoy. It’s like a really cool scavenger hunt! And where has it led you thus far? What kinds of organizations are you involved in? One of the institutions from my youth, the Concord Museum, I became very close with. I have volunteered with them on many exhibits including “April 19,1775: The Shot Heard Round the World,” and am currently volunteering on a new April 19 exhibit with them. I am a member of the American Society of Arms Collectors, and I am passionate about conflict archaeology. I have worked on many battlefields as a volunteer and in order to learn proper methodology, I took numerous courses with “Advanced Metal Detecting for the Archaeologist” (AMDA) and became an instructor a few years ago. It is fun as a martial material culture specialist to work with a team of fantastic archaeologists to find and identify history that will educate folks, especially on projects where there just isn’t a lot of funding and they need trained volunteers. Business Headshots by Nicole Gesmondi Photographer, LLC, https://www.nicolegesmondi.com I had the honor and privilege of volunteering at Saratoga National Historical Park with the National Park Service and American Veterans Archaeological Recovery (AVAR). I worked training veterans with PTSD and other wounds to use metal detectors and proper archaeological methodology to better understand a part of the battles around Saratoga. I never excavated an object, but I certainly did learn a lot! Working with those folks was one of the highlights of my life and I’m going back to work with them again in the fall. That project changed me personally and I still talk to a lot of the veterans I worked with every few weeks to see how everyone is doing. And you still find time to teach about history? I love coupling archaeological artifacts with extant complete artifacts and documentation. It really helps us understand the weaponry, material culture and the people who fought. I like to try and share all of this when I can through talks and battlefield walks. I feel it helps educate others who might also gain an interest in the subject. How many sales do you plan on having every year? We are planning on two auctions a year, and possibly adding a third as we get the material. Research is a large part of this category, placing each item within its historical context. Do you find yourself going down a lot of rabbit holes? Research is key with some of the objects. Pulling the story of a human together with the object not only adds to its monetary value, but it also adds to its historical value. Rabbit holes are inevitable and sometimes there is only so far you can go. I imagine you don’t mind, though. It’s a history buff ’s dream. It is exhilarating when you can find records to tie things together. Sometimes you end up seeing the item after it has sold on display at a show, or in museum exhibition and that really is neat. Do you have any one period or area This is a new auction category for of focus? What do you love to hold in your hands? The road looks fun! I am going to enjoy building the department and finding some new, fresh items to bring to auction. New England is a great location for finding great objects. As I mentioned earlier, the start of the American Revolution is my main area of personal study and focus although I do like the later Revolutionary War material also. I love holding an object like a carved powder horn with a name and a date. Then the fun begins trying to track the original owner down and put the story together. —Greg Smith Bruneau. What does the road look like before you? What mechanics are you excited about in department building? I understand you vacation a little differently than most. I use all of my vacation time to volunteer on battlefield archaeology, or our self-funded musket ballistics studies. I have worked on the Parker’s Revenge Archaeology Project at Minute Man National Historical Park, Gettysburg, and many other important sites. A group of us also live fire custom-built guns to research their historic function and capabilities. We metal detect each musket ball after every round is fired and study what data we find. These studies have been published for archaeologists and historic firearms researchers to use. It is fascinating and very gratifying. What are some of your favorite moments from out on a dig? I enjoy working as a member of a team to learn more about history and to have the information we find shared for educational purposes. Last year Bohy with the Parker’s Revenge Archaeology Project, holding in his hand a fired Provincial fowler ball.

Auction/Show Calendars - Page 36 2 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 www.AntiquesandTheArts.com (USPS 988580) OLD BURGLAR & FIRE ALARM EQUIPMENT Greg Smith, Editor W. A. Demers, Senior Editor Anne Kugielsky, Assistant Editor Madelia Hickman Ring, Assistant Editor Laura Beach, Editor At Large Rick Russack, Contributing Editor Memorabilia pertaining to the alarm industry: early burglar and fire alarm equipment, photographs, catalogs, ephemera, etc. R. Scudder Smith, Publisher WE BUY WE BUY WE BUY Newtown, Connecticut 06470 Periodicals Postage Paid at Newtown, Connecticut 06470 email (advertising) - ads@thebee.com email (subscriptions) - subscriptions@thebee.com email (editorial) - antiques@thebee.com Tally-Ho A D V E R T I S I N G R AT E S Coming 607-334-4020•cell: 607-316-7705 www.colorglocustom.com www.antiqueandirons.com OLD MEDICAL BOOKS Display: $15.80 per column inch Auction: $22.30 per column inch (Early) Auction: $19.34 per column inch for ads received prior to 10 am Thursday, for the next issue. Payment must accompany ad unless credit has been established WANTED Webb Dordick DEADLINES: 15 Ash Avenue Somerville, MA 02145 617-776-1365 All display advertising and editorial material must be received by Friday at 10 am; Auctions by Monday at 10 am (except Early Auctions - see above) for the issue dated the following Friday. Personalized video conferencing being utilized for safe consignment evaluations. PAGE LOCATION MAY BE REQUESTED AND WILL BE FOLLOWED IF POSSIBLE ADVERTISING POLICY Estate of Lucy Jarvis, NYC. Date To Be Announced WANTED 203-266-0323 Especially Southwest Textiles, Kachinas, Pottery, Early Jewelry, Baskets POSTMASTER: Send address changes to THE BEE PUBLISHING CO, 5 Church Hill Road, Box 5503, Newtown, CT 06470-5503 Subscription information includes full access to the Web Edition  2 Years $165  5 Years $400  6 Months $65 consign@woodburyauction.com Gallery Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11-5 JOHN C. HILL Second Class Postage - Other Rates Available, Please Call Leone’s Auction Gallery 6962 EAST 1ST AVENUE SCOTTSDALE, Paginated by donAZ 85251 ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY ( ) 480 946-2910 P:\A&A Ads\11-16-18\j. gallagher 2 x 1 indd. August 14 & 18 johnhill98@yahoo.com picked up from 11-9-18, MC/VISA________________________________________________ Exp.Date____________________CVC#______________________ Signature of Card Holder________________________________________________ Date_____________________________________ Name__________________________________________________________________________________ NEXT AUCTION INDIAN ITEMS Antiques and The Arts Weekly reserves the right to refuse any advertisement submitted for publication. Further, it cannot guarantee the quality of services advertised in its pages, nor the unquestionable authenticity of objects advertised and it cannot accept any responsibility for misunderstandings that may arise from the sale or purchase of services or objects advertised in its pages. Advertising position is not guaranteed - will be honored, if possible.  1 Year $92 New Subscription  Renewal  www.johnhillgallery.com 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT email proof to: kantors@comcast.net Street__________________________________________________________________________________ Renewals by major credit cards. 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 jamesirons2@yahoo.com www.leonesauctions.com Town__________________________________________________________________ State___________Zip Code_________________ FLEA MARKET and cc Check or Money Order Must Accompany Order. All major credit cards accepted. All Checks Must Be Drawn On United States Banks Mail To: The Bee Publishing Co., P.O.Box 5503, Newtown, CT 06470-5503 EFFECTIVE March 1, 2020 LITCHFIELD AUCTIONS NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS! Antique Frames • 914-245-2481 LITCHFIELDCOUNTYAUCTIONS.COM New Milford, CT www.etflea.com Antique Bars/ Original H&H Automats DAI Info@abeautifulbar.com meetme@theautomat.com PORCELAINS/ANTIQUES WANTED WHOLE COLLECTIONS PURCHASED Please email photos to tony.dai@dynasty.nyc or text photos to Cell: +1-347-556-9988 PROFESSIONAL FREE APPRAISAL • Thomas K. Libby Cannondale Village • Ceramics Restoration 203 247-6164 info@tklibby.com Serving Westchester and Fairfield Counties Since 1987 Specializing in Fine Art, Jewelry and Estates ELEPHANT’S TRUNK FLEA MARKET CHINESE PAINTINGS College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 www.johngouldantiques.com Jewelry, Watches & Handbags 20th C. Art & Design | Books & Ephemera NEXT SALE: Discovery Auction, September 2 COLLECTIONS Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market Volume LII — Number 33 • WE BUY Buy and Sell 212-431-0600 NEXT Read Us Every Week SAT, AUG. 22 THOS. CORNELL GALLERIES, LTD. aUCTION 10am Please join us online via LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. We will also be accepting absentee and phone bids. www.rolandauctions.com 212.260.2000 150 School St., Glen Cove, NY 11542 ESTATE AUCTION Sun. Sept. 6th 11am 152 S. COUNTRY ROAD BELLPORT, NY 11713 631-289-9505 • 516-381-6815 www.thoscornellauctions.com New Jersey Fan Carved Mantel c. 1820-1830 original condition, cleaned of all old paint with patina wax finish RHINEBECK ANTIQUE EMPORIUM Looking to Consign? 845-876-8168 OPEN DAILY 5229 Albany Post Rd. Staatsburg, NY 12580 Between Rhinebeck & Hyde Park 10,000 sq. ft. Antique Mall Auctioneers & Appraisers Limited Dealer Space Available Rhinebeckantiqueemporium.com We are now accepting consignments for our November 2020 EstatEs auCtioN OFFERED FOR SALE View catalogs and bid online at Outstanding, scarce California watercolor collection. 407-760-6675 butterscotchauction.com 914-764-4609 info@butterscotchauction.com www.centralfloridafineart.com Chestnut Specialists Inc TO PLACE YOUR AD IN THIS SPOT CALL 203-426-8036 ANTIQUE FLOORING HAND HEWN BEAMS 860-283-4209 www.chestnutspecialists.com info@chestnutspec.com America’s leading source for antique American fireplace mantelpieces from 1750 to 1830. Always over one hundred and fifty mantels. No reproduction mantels. No catalogue available. FRANCIS J. PURCELL INC. 251 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 215 574-0700 Appointment Advised Website: www.francisjpurcell.com WE BUY Premier Seller of 18th and 19th Century Fireplace Equipment Period Federal and Classical Furniture 203-426-8036 (antiques advertising only) or 203-426-3141 (subscription and other information) or Fax. 203-426-1394 AntiquesandTheArts.com Published Every Week By WE BUY alarmhistory@gmail.com Cindie Niemiera, Advertising Manager The Bee Publishing Company INDEX - Page 37 Ruby Grrn IS www.rubylane.com

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 3 Auction Action In Dallas Invisible Man, Dracula Posters Help Scare Up $2.3 Million For Heritage DALLAS — The Invisible Man made his presence known during Heritage Auctions’ Movie Posters sale July 25-26, with a scarcely seen teaser for the 1933 horror classic scaring up $228,000 to help lead the weekend’s sale past the $2.3 million mark. The weekend’s auction was a blockbuster event, with more than 1,700 bidders on the website vying for the chance to own some of cinema’s most elusive and cherished advertisements for itself. “The sale was very active,” said Grey Smith, Heritage Auctions’ director of vintage posters. “A large number of bidders participated; there were strong results overall — and some records set.” Most of the weekend’s offerings exceeded estimates — among them the Swedish one sheet for Casablanca, which nearly tripled its estimate when it sold for $55,000. Indeed, Casablanca’s enduring appeal resulted, too, in the sale of two chairs from Rick’s Café Américain for $78,000 — more than ten times the estimate. And a record was set for the most ever paid for a Casablanca lobby card: $33,600. Director Fritz Lang’s masterpieces garnered some of the weekend’s highest bidding —and frantic action. The German poster for Lang’s 1931 noir M, in which Peter Lorre gave one of his greatest performances, opened bidding at $31,000 and, after a spirited back-and-forth between online bidders, closed at $108,000, a record price for this piece. Another Lang masterpiece, This German poster for M (Nero-Film AG, 1931), in fine-plus condition on linen, made $108,000. Bringing $84,000 was this folded Italian 2-fogli for Horror of Dracula (Universal International, 1958). 1927’s Metropolis, likewise proved a big hit at our movie posters event: An incredibly rare poster from its initial release in the United States — when the film was dramatically truncated, before its eventual restoration and ascension to masterpiece — opened at $21,000. But heavy bidding lifted the poster, depicting the film’s towering skyscrapers, to a realized price of $66,000. One of the event’s biggest surprises, and another recordsetter, was the Italian 2-fogli for the 1958 Horror of Dracula, starring Christopher Lee. This Hammer Films offering opened bidding at a mere $9,000, just under its esti- Leading the sale and bringing $228,000 was this one-sheet style A teaser for The Invisible Man (Universal, 1933), in fine/very fine condition on linen, artwork by Gene Schwalm. mate. But by the time it finally sold, after a breakneck back-and-forth, the final price was a staggering $84,000. A far less frightening offering was the stunning poster for F.W. Murnau’s Oscar-winning 1927 film Sunrise — an early noir starring George O’Brien and Janet Gaynor, whose visage adorns the one sheet. Befitting the only known copy of this visually stunning one sheet, it sold for $48,000, far above its estimate. And this was no illusion: a one sheet for 1919’s The Master Mystery, featuring Harry Houdini and cinema’s first robot, sold for $43,200 — well over initial estimates. It was New Whaling Museum Exhibition Examines Road From Abolition To Suffrage NANTUCKET, MASS. — The Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) presents a new exhibition at the Whaling Museum in the Williams Forsyth Gallery, “The Road from Abolition to Suffrage.” This is a story of inspiring individuals who moved Nantucket — and the nation — towards a more just and equitable distribution of political power. It begins with a simple will written in 1710 endowing a formerly enslaved man with property and runs up to the enactment of the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution in 1920 granting voting rights to women. As the title suggests, the story has two parts — the first looks at the scourge of slavery, and the second highlights those individuals with Nantucket connection involved in fighting for civil rights for women. Curiously, the pursuit on whales mirrors the former, while the latter reflects Nantucket’s postwhaling period. Early on, the virtue of tolerance, so prized in the Quaker On the left, a portrait of Absalom Boston, circa 1835, unknown Prior-Hamblin School artist, oil on board, gift of Sampson D. Pompey, 1906.56.1. In the center, “Equal Suffrage” booth in the shape of the Old Mill, circa 1910, P6610. On the right, Florence E. Clay Higginbotham (1893-1972). P19179. community, paved the road for a multitude of ethnicities to engage in the pursuit of whaling. With the decline of the Wampanoag population, African Americans, Pacific Islanders, Azoreans and Cape Verdeans stepped into those roles. The Underground Railroad had a stop here as escaped slaves benefited from the social distancing of long whaling voyages. On the road from abolition to suffrage, Nantucketers today can feel a special pride for those who advocated for our civil rights. This is their story. The exhibition will be open to the public during Whaling Museum hours through December 31. The Nantucket Historical Association’s Whaling Museum is at 13 Broad Street. For information, www.nha.org or 508228-1894. STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. — The Norman Rockwell Museum has reopened with three exhibitions on view through September: “Rose O’Neill: Artist & Suffragette”; “Liza Donnelly: Comic Relief”; and “Norman Rockwell: Murder in Mississippi.” The Norman Rockwell Museum is at 9 Route 183. For information, 413-298-4100 or www.nrm.org. the first time Heritage Auctions had ever offered the poster for this serial featuring Houdini. Movie posters weren’t the only things setting records at the auction: “Never Was So Much Owed by So Many to So Few,” a World War II poster so named for a Winston Churchill speech, sold for $45,600. That’s the most paid for a World War II propaganda piece. Even more startling was its estimate was a mere $1,5/3,000. But it wasn’t just the higher-priced pieces smashing and setting records: A withdrawn Pulp Fiction poster, showing Uma Thurman and a smoldering Lucky Strike, sold for $6,600. That’s the same price for which one bidder bought a first-printing of a Star Wars poster, significant because it was a first printing printer’s proof one sheet. Heritage Auctions is at 2801 West Airport Freeway. For information, www.ha.com. VENDORS WANTED FRIDAYS Redwood Country Flea Market Under new ManageMent Wallingford, CT 203-269-3500 Political nonsense in the early 19th century LOOK ON THIS PICTURE, and ON THIS. INC. OVER 100 YEARS OF BUYING, SELLING AND BUILDING AMERICAN ART COLLECTIONS. WWW.OLDPRINTSHOP.COM ROBERT K. NEWMAN HARRY S. NEWMAN 150 LEXINGTON AVENUE AT 30TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10016-8108 TEL 212.683.3950 INFO@OLDPRINTSHOP.COM Newtown Bee_February_2018_2x6.indd 1 10/25/18 2:53 PM

4 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 In Bruneau & Co. Online-Only Sale— Chinese Plaque Sails Past Estimate To Finish At $96,250 Auction Action Online Vibrant blue, green, yellow and red depiction of Peter Max’s (b 1937) iconic “Liberty Head” image, acrylic on canvas on a TriMar stretcher, signed, brought $5,625. CRANSTON, R.I. — Several weeks before Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ online-only antiques and fine art auction on July 23, a seller strolled into the gallery on a walk-in appraisal Tuesday holding what appeared to be a nice Chinese Qing dynasty porcelain famille rose plaque with calligraphy. Bruneau slid it into the sale, assigning it a modest estimate of $2/4,000. All that changed once the bidding began. “When lot 268 opened on my computer screen it was already up to $24,000,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s director of pop culture. “I knew I had a determined bidder and he ended up taking it home for $96,250. The best part is that it was a walk-in. You never know what’s out there.” Turns out, the Republic period porcelain and enamel famille rose plaque was exceptionally well painted by Wang Qi (Chinese, 1884-1937), a member of the renowned Eight Friends of Zhushan, a group of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century Chinese porcelain painters. Zhushan is near Jingdezhen, China’s former porcelain capital and site of the imperial kiln during both the Ming and Qing dynasties. The plaque, 17½ by 10¼ inches, depicted two figures plus a calligraphic poem with signatures. It was also signed with a chop seal. It came from the Impressionist etching by James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903), of sailing vessels at sea, 5 by 6¾ inches and signed in pencil lower margin, sold for $7,500. estate of a Hope Valley, R.I., lady and was by far the top lot of the auction, which featured more than 300 lots, collected from estates across New England. Everything was sold to the highest bidder, with no reserves. “COVID-19 is certainly not slowing down the auction world, that’s for sure,” remarked Kevin Bruneau, president of Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. “Results were incredibly strong across all categories. Fine art, furniture, Asian arts, everything was selling strong. We had an incredibly active online bidding crowd and items were flying. The Chinese plaque was the cherry on top.” An Impressionist etching by James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903) of sailing vessels at sea, 5 by 6¾ inches and housed in a 14¾-by-18¾-inch frame, artist-signed with a monogram in the image and in pencil lower margin, brought $7,500. Whistler was active during the American Gilded Age. He’s best known for his painting “Whistler’s Mother.” A resume and work portfolio for John B.G. Babcock, the coordinator of interior displays for Tiffany & Co. from 1969 to 1974 and the assistant to the director of fashion merchandise at B. Altman & Co. from 1974 to 1976, realized $5,938. The portfolio included a copy of his resume, his business card for Tiffany & Co. and more than 50 Easily the top lot in the sale, this Chinese Republic period famille rose plaque, exceptionally well painted by Wang Qi (1884-1937), depicting two figures with a calligraphic poem and signatures, rose to $96,250. Fetching $5,938 was a resume and work portfolio for John B.G. Babcock, coordinator of interior displays for Tiffany & Co. and assistant to the director of fashion merchandise at B. Altman & Co. Colorful egg tempera on paper depiction of an angelic figure in abstract by David Clyde Driscoll (1931-2020), titled “Masked Angel” on verso was bid to $4,688. examples of interior settings Babcock designed. A vibrant blue, green, yellow and red depiction of Peter Max’s (b 1937) iconic “Liberty Head” image, artist-signed, sold for $5,625. The acrylic on canvas on a TriMar stretcher was 24 inches all four sides. Max is known for using bright colors in his art. Works by him are associated with the visual arts and culture of the 1960s, notably psychedelic art and pop art. A colorful egg tempera on paper depiction of an angelic figure in abstract by David Clyde Driscoll (1931-2020), titled “Masked Angel” on verso, 14½ by 12½ inches, artistsigned lower left, sold within estimate for $4,688. Driscoll studied with James A. Porter, for whom he accredits his career. Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ next online cataloged auction will feature limited live, in-gallery seating. It is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, at 6 pm Eastern. Seating and preview are by appointment only. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com. Carle Presents Homage To Paul Klee Eric Carle, “Homage to Paul Klee 6,” 2016. Collection of The Eric and Barbara Carle Foundation. ©Penguin Random House LLC. AMHERST, MASS. — Four years ago, at the age of 87, picture book artist Eric Carle began creating a series of cardboard and found object collages depicting angels. He dedicated these abstract assemblages to the artist Paul Klee (Swiss, 18791940), who created more than 70 drawings and paintings of angels during his lifetime. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art has announced, “Eric Carle’s Angels: An Homage to Paul Klee,” which is on view until November 29. “Klee and his angels have become my strange and mysterious passion,” says Carle. “Several years ago, I began to feel the need to honor Klee’s angels in visual form.” Carle created 20 artworks in a spirit of playful improvisation, unbound from the restraints of the picture book. Exhibited for the first time in the United States, the angels reveal his artistic interests beyond children’s books and affirm his love of collage. Carle’s angels — singular, bold, three-dimensional — are a testament to the expressive power of collage in the hands of a master. His primary material is cardboard, cut from old shipping boxes and the mats on which he paints his tissue papers. The cardboard fragments show the colorful brushstrokes of Carle’s past creations, and he integrates logos and bar codes into the compositions. He mines his studio for other objects — crayons, fabric, aluminum, carpet and empty tubes of paint — to adorn his angels. Constructed of everyday materials, Carle’s angels are earthbound meditations on art, process and temporal beauty. “When Eric showed me his angels, I knew I wanted to present them in a special exhibition,” says Ellen Keiter, the museum’s chief curator. “The intimacy of our smaller Central Gal- lery seemed the perfect setting. We painted the walls a celestial blue and designed a reading area with books about Eric and Paul Klee. I think guests will find Eric’s angels as fascinating as I do. They are deeply personal and so different from his picture book illustrations.” A new publication, Eric Carle’s Angels: An Homage to Paul Klee by H. Nichols B. Clark, was printed for this exhibition. It is available in the museum bookshop for $18.95. During the COVID-19 closures, the museum offered digital resources, including art activities, book recommendations, collections videos and virtual professional development and workshops for online visitors. The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art is at 125 West Bay Road. For information, including reopening guidelines, safety measures and new hours, www.carlemuseum.org or 413-559-6300.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 5 Immersive Sculpture Installed At Rockaway Beach ROCKAWAY BEACH, QUEENS, N.Y. — Hudson-based contemporary artist Kris Perry’s monumental sculpture “Mother Earth” has been installed at Rockaway Beach as part of the NYC Parks’ “Art in the Parks” program, which brings both experimental and traditional art to the public in locations throughout the five boroughs. Made of Corten steel, a material that will evolve with the seasons and site, the 35-foottall soaring sculpture will be on view for one year starting August 12. “At a time when people are eager to escape the confines of their homes to enjoy the outdoors, I cannot imagine a more fitting location for ‘Mother Earth’ than this popular stretch of Rockaway Beach. Where the land meets the water, there is an opportunity for deep contemplation,” said artist Kris Perry, a metal sculptor known for his large kinetic pieces and sound sculptures. “I primarily work with steel, which is composed almost entirely of the mineral iron. The duality of the material — of nature, but made by technology — seems like a fitting metaphor for a sculpture that encourages viewers to ponder their relationship to the natural world.” “Mother Earth” draws on an array of architectural elements, from temples, mosques and churches to the open columned spaces of Classical Greek buildings. The spire directs the viewer’s gaze skyward while its reflected shape points back down towards the Earth. Participants are encouraged to occupy the sculpture’s central space where one can look outward upon the landscape in a moment of introspection. “Mother Earth” is at the Beach 98th entrance to Rockaway Beach, at Beach 98th Street and Shore Front Parkway. From the Beach 98th St Station on the IND Rockaway Line, served by the A train and Rockaway Park Shuttle, walk two blocks. Born in Berkeley, Calif., Perry lives and works in Hudson, N.Y. He currently has works on view at the Hudson Public Library and the grounds of SoMo Village, Rohnert Park, Calif. In 2018, he collaborated with James Beard Award-winning chef Zak Pelaccio to create a series of sculptures that doubled as grills for the cooking festival Play with Fire. For more than 50 years, NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program has brought contemporary public artworks to the city’s parks, making New York City Artsy To Host Glass House Fundraising Gala Auction Online Closing August 15 ONLINE — Philip Johnson’s Glass House typically holds its annual Summer Party benefit to raise funds to support preservation of the historic site. However, when the in-person event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers pivoted to an online version and have announced a benefit auction of more than 100 lots of artwork, design items and luxury experiences. The sale will be online at Artsy through 4 pm EST on Saturday, August 15. All proceeds from the sale will benefit Glass House, and include works by artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Miles Aldridge, Herb Ritts, Holton Rower and Ryan McGinness. Design works by Pierre Yovanovitch, Katie Stout, J.B. Blunk, Nancy Lorenz and Johnny Swing are featured, while special experiences consist of but are not limited to a Glass House overnight and dinner party, a private visit to the Louise Bourgeois home and studio and other exclusive trip packages. To access the online auction, www.artsy.net/auction/theglass-house-benefit-auction-2020. For information, contact Christa Carr, the Glass House director of communications, at 203-594-9884 or ccarr@ theglasshouse.org. INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Three months after it closed to visitors due to the pandemic, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art has reopened. A show, “Quilts: Uncovering Women’s Stories,” which includes works by African American, Native American and Latino American women, will remain open through January 3. An exhibition of bronze sculptures by a blind Native American artist, “Please Touch: The Sculptures of Michael Naranjo,” will remain open through February 9. The Eiteljorg Museum is at 500 West Washington Street. For information, www.eiteljorg.org or 317-636-9378. Kris Perry stands with pieces of “Mother Earth” outside his studio. Daniel McCabe photo. Image courtesy of the artist. one of the world’s largest open-air galleries. The agency has consistently fostered the creation and installation of temporary public art in parks throughout the five boroughs. Since 1967, NYC Parks has collabo- rated with arts organizations and artists to produce more than 2,000 public artworks by 1,300 notable and emerging artists in more than 200 parks. For information, https://www.nycgovparks. org/art. SCOTT ANTIQUE MARKETS TM America’s Favorite Treasure Hunts! ANTIQUE AND DESIGNER ITEMS Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA Ohio Expo Center Columbus, OH 3,500 Exhibit Booths 800 - 1,200 Booths 2020 Shows 2020 Shows AUG 6 - 9 SEP 10 - 13 OCT 8 - 11 NOV 12 - 15 DEC 10 - 13 Show Hours Thurs. 10:45am - 6pm Fri. & Sat. 9am - 6pm Sun. 10am - 4pm Directions 3 miles East of Atlanta Airport, I-285 at Exit 55 (3650 & 3850 Jonesboro Rd SE) For more information, visit us at: www.scottantiquemarkets.com For 34 years, the Scott Antique Markets have been “America’s Favorite Treasure Hunts.” Enjoy 3,500 exhibit booths of jewelry, furniture, decorator items and much more, the second ly Monthber Novemugh thro ch mar NOV 28 - 29 DEC 19 - 20 Show Hours Sat. 9am - 6pm Sun. 10am - 4pm weekend of every month in Atlanta, GA. Directions I-71 Exit 111 (E 17th Avenue) to Ohio Expo Center P.O. Box 60, Bremen, OH 43107 740.569.2800

6 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Chinese Works Attract International Attention— Local Estates Get Red Carpet Treatment At Kaminski Auction Action In Beverly, Mass. BEVERLY, MASS. — More than 850 lots crossed the block during Kaminski Auctions’ July 25-26 estates auction. The first day of sale featured, among other things, about 115 lots from Yale Farm, the Norfolk, Conn., country home of Robert and Henrietta Mead. On the second day of sales, the headlining collection was that of the Boston estate of Edward Perry Warren, which offered up early English furniture, metal objects, clocks and Asian items. The Warren family had owned paper mills in northern New England in the 1800s and among other distinctions had been benefactors of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Commenting by email after the sale, Frank Kaminski said “For a summer auction, we were very pleased with the results. The Asian lots in the sale did particularly well, and there was a lot of interest in the items from the Warren Estate.” An antique Persian Serapi rug Selling for $3,480 to an international buyer bidding through LiveAuctioneers was this bronze cloisonné round covered box from the Warren estate ($400/600). This Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century Chinese bronze seated Buddha from a Beverly, Mass., estate was one of the top lots on the first day of sales. It realized $3,900 from a Chinese buyer in Hong Kong bidding on LiveAuctioneers ($450/650). from a Rowley, Mass., estate with strong colors, a central medallion and measuring approximately 8 by 13 feet brought the top price achieved across both days of sale, realizing the high estimate of $6,000 from a local buyer bidding on the phone. It was one of more than 50 rugs and carpets offered throughout both days of sale; a representative for the auction house confirmed that trade buyers were the successful bidders for most of the category. This Nineteenth Century carved Chinese stand brought the top price of more than 50 lots of similar stands, many of which had provenance to the New York City Asian works of art dealer, C.T. Loo. It brought $2,160 from a local buyer bidding in the room ($400/600). This large Chinese famille rose porcelain fishbowl depicted iron-red flying dragons and measured 11¼ inches high; it swam to $2,160 to a Chinese buyer in the United States who was bidding on LiveAuctioneers ($600/800). Topping the selection of more than 100 lots from Yale Farm was this 13-inch-tall antique painted cast iron turkey doorstop that bidders chased to $1,320 ($100/150). Asian lots, represented in a variety of mediums, sold well throughout both days and accounted for a majority of the top ten lots in the sale. Cloisonné seemed particularly popular with bidders, as denoted by two examples that exceeded expectations. The best of these was a pair of bronze cloisonné vases from the Boston estate of Edward Perry Warren that stood nearly 16 inches tall and dated to the early Chien-Lung period. The pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,000 prompted spirited bidding and the pair finally sold to an Asian buyer bidding in the room for $4,800. The Warren estate was also the source of a bronze cloisonné round covered box with Kangxi marks and floral decoration that brought $3,480 from an international buyer bidding online. More than 50 lots of carved Chinese stands with provenance to the New York City dealer C.T. Loo were offered on the second day and sold for prices ranging from $60 to $2,160, with all but five finding buyers. A Beverly, Mass., estate offered up several treasures that claimed top spots in the sales. Among these was a Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century Chinese bronze seated Buddha that achieved the enlightened price of $3,900 against an estimate of $450/650. Other notable lots from that estate were a Brooklyn landscape by Twentieth Century American painter Anna C. Tomlinson that closed at $1,440; an Eighteenth Century Chippendale serpentine slant-lid desk that made $1,320; and $1,920 paid for a lady’s filigree 14K white gold and diamond bracelet. Of the sizeable selections from Yale Farm, top lots included an antique painted cast iron turkey doorstop that flew to $1,320, a Chippendale-style sofa with green and white plaid upholstery that was snapped up for $1,080 and $660 for an Eighteenth Century blue-painted candlestand with square top. Other notable results included a 10-inch-tall Nineteenth Century Meissen porcelain rhino with sultan figure that made $2,760 from an online buyer despite condition issues. Two watercolors of winter houses, signed D.C. Currier, finished at $1,920, while a group of assorted 14K gold necklaces from the estate of Mary Burke and weighing 23 grams made $2,160. Prices realized include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Kaminski Auctions is at 117 Elliott Street. For additional information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223. Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Assistant Editor Catalog Photos Courtesy Kaminski Auctions Leading the sale was this antique Persian Serapi rug from a Rowley, Mass., estate, measuring 8 feet 3 inches by 12 feet 8 inches, that unrolled to $6,000 from a local buyer bidding on the phone ($4/6,000). Topping a large selection of Asian works of art was this pair of bronze cloisonné vases, early Chien-Lung period, from the estate of Edward Perry Warren that sold to an Asian buyer, bidding in the room, for $4,800 ($800-$1,000). This Nineteenth Century Meissen porcelain rhino charged to $2,760, ultimately selling to an online buyer in the United States bidding through LiveAuctioneers ($150/200).

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 7 Alderfer Auction To Offer Rare Pair Of Colt Model 1851 Navy Revolvers HATFIELD, PENN. — The Gary Wolfer collection of Colt and other Nineteenth Century firearms are to be auctioned on August 18 at Alderfer Auction’s online firearms event. The pair of presentation Colt Model 1851 Navy revolvers that are being offered in this auction were presented to Colonel David Henry Williams (1819-1891) on October 22, 1861, by his friends from Philadelphia. The following day, October 23, 1861, Williams’ regiment was presented with their flags, and as the flags would traverse the battlefields with the men of the regiment, the pistols housed in the accompanying saddle pommel holsters, would accompany Williams as he led the regiment on many hard-fought battlefields. They would return home with him after his service, treasured relics of an important time in American history. Williams led an interesting life prior to the American Civil War. Born in central New York he moved west to Detroit at the age of 18, to pursue a career as a railroad surveyor. Nearly ten years later, Williams joined the military as an enlisted man with forces bound for Mexico where his service remains much of a mystery. After the Mexican War, Williams moved to the Pittsburg area and resumed his work with the ever-expanding railroad industry. In 1861, his county called and he was appointed colonel of the 31st Pennsylvania Infantry. As many regiments were then enlisting, Pennsylvania had regular and reserve regiments. The 2nd Pennsylvania Reserves was designated the 31st Pennsylvania, resulting in Williams’ regiment to be redesignated the 82nd Pennsylvania Infantry regiment. Leading this regiment in 1862, Williams and his men were heavily engaged during the Peninsular Campaign, as well as, the battles of Seven Pines, Malvern Hill and other battles. For his actions, Williams was appointed a brigadier general on November 29, 1862; however, this appointment was never confirmed by Congress and expired before it could be voted upon. In early 1863, Williams resigned from the army and returned to his home near Pittsburg to continue his civilian work as a railroad engineer This was short-lived, however, as Williams’ health declined soon after, which prevented him from actively participating in the hard-physical work that was required of an engineer employed by a railroad company. Williams decided to become a writer for both newspapers and magazines, an effort that he became quite successful doing. He died in Pittsburg at the age of 72. Other firearms from this collection include a brass-framed 1860 Henry repeating rifle serial #1109; Model 1886 Winchester repeating rifle; the presentation Colt model 1851 Navy revolver presented to Captain Joseph Ellis of the 19th/72nd Pennsylvania Infantry; Colt 2nd model Dragoon revolver; Colt 3rd model Dragoon revolver; factory-engraved Colt 1849 pocket revolver; cased Colt 1849 pocket revolver (London); cased Colt Model 1855 Root side-hammer revolver; cased Colt Model 1862 police revolver; Colt singleaction Army revolver; other Colt Army, Navy, Root, Dragoon and pocket revolvers; and a Philadelphia Deringer (Peanut) single-shot pistol. The auction has more than 60 Nineteenth Century carbines, including more than 60 Nineteenth Century Sharps (boxlock and slant breech), Spencer, Evans, Remington, Triplett & Scott, Jenks Navy carbines, Sharps & Hankins Model 1862 (Both Navy and Army varieties), Muzzy, trapdoor carbines (Model 1873 and 1884), Whitney Howard Thunderbolt, Gwyn & Campbell (Type I & II), Joslyn (1st and 2nd models), Maynard (1st and 2nd models), Ballard, E.G. Lamson & Co. Frank Wesson two-trigger, Hall model 1836, Poultney & Trimble, Hall & North 1843 and many others. US swords round out this Nineteenth Century collection, with Model 1850 staff and field officers’ swords, early Nine- Port Huron Museums Buys Trolley For $1 For Tours, Events BY BRYCE AIRGOOD, TIMES HERALD PORT HURON, MICH. (AP) — Instead of wearing his fedora on historical Port Huron tours, one museum employee might be wearing an old-fashioned trolley driver uniform instead. This would match the 1992 Chance Coach VS-24 trolley that Port Huron Museums acquired July 8, said Andrew Kercher, community engagement director. “I think we’re going to get a lot of use out of it,” he told the Times Herald. The trolley can seat 20 people and have 16 standing at full capacity. It has one wheelchair spot available, a back porch and a bell people can ring, Kercher said. David McElroy, Blue Water Area Transit assistant general manager and director of finance, said the “historic trolley” has more than 200,000 miles on it and had met its usefulness for their organization. They still wanted it to be in the community and reached out to see if any organizations were interested in the trolley. The museums were, it was a good fit, and the transit board approved the sale of the trolley for $1, he said. “We’re very excited it’s going to stay in the area,” McElroy said. Veronica Campbell, the museums’ executive director, said the entities have been in talks for the transaction since last fall. The museum board approved the purchase in December and it was picked it up on July 8. “That officially made it ours,” Campbell said. Kercher said staff aren’t sure yet of all the ways they could use the trolley, as new ideas come up every day. Among the things staff currently plan to use it for include renting it for special events, using it to transport people to and from different museum site locations and to do tours based on Kercher’s popular Facebook Live tours. He said he’s thinking of doing three types of tours: A commercial and industry tour of businesses; schools and neighborhoods tours; and a “murder and mayhem” tour that will include things you might not find on a tourism bureau brochure. Because the museum is still concerned about the pandemic, the trolley isn’t currently in use, Kercher said. He said staff are going to give the trolley a safety inspection and give the wood and brass a good polish while finalizing the general policies for it. They’re also looking at getting advertisements for the sides of it, as the ad for the Thomas Edison Inn is “a little dated,” he said. Maybe not this summer with the pandemic, but in the future there will be a lot of tourists in Port Huron and cruise ships might eventually be stopping here. This will be one more thing to attract them, Kercher said. “I think it’s going to be a great tool to have,” he said. Campbell said the trolley will be operational when the museum is open, April through October, and they have researched other trolley companies’ protocols, rental agreements and cleaning processes to have it operational before the end of the year. “Everything will be safe and we’ll be happy to get it going this fall,” she said. They have some ideas for storage but right now they’re using it as advertisement sitting in the Carnegie Center parking lot, she said. Kercher said people can help get the trolley going by buying a ticket for the museum now. The more stable the museum is financially, the sooner they can get the trolley going. “I’m excited for all the possibilities,” he said. teenth Century artillery officer saber, early Nineteenth Century eagle head swords, Civil War cavalry sword with belt rig, militia officer’s sword, American Civil War belt plates and belt rigs. In addition, Twentieth Century revolvers, pistols, military firearms, shotguns, rifles and antiques will be offered. At 8 pm EDT on August 18, the firearm accessories and ammo session will provide a selection of ammunition, gun parts, accessories and gun safes, gun racks and related items. The one-day, two-auction online-only event will have the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century firearms starting to close at noon EDT; and the firearm accessories and ammo auction will start to close at 8 pm EDT. For information, 215-393-3000 or www.alderferauction.com. COME VISIT US! In Farmington, CT SAT/SUN 11 to 4 www.ANTIQS.com Al Malpa Ephemera Catalog See the Online at almalpa.com Email: almalpa@mac.com • Phone: 860-558-5499 See us on eBay, username: almalpa GUN COLLECTIONS WANTED For over 20 years we have been bringing gun collections to auction. We know guns. We know the market. It’s all we do. • Generous Referral Fees Paid! • Competitive All-inclusive Commission Rates! Call Today & See What We Can Do for You! 603.627.7383 Before answering one of those “Highest Prices Paid” ads, give us a call and we will let you know what you have and give you an estimate of its auction value. We have a staff of professionals that would be happy to assist in the evaluation and estimation of your guns. Whether you have one gun or an entire collection we want to talk to you! When you consign with us, you gain a partner whose best interest is in looking out for your best interests! 250 Commercial Street, Suite 3011 Manchester, New Hampshire 03101 603.627.7383 Fax 603.627.7384 www.amoskeagauction.com

8 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Despite Pandemic, Andrew Jones Sets New Lot Record Auction Action In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES — In the COVID era, Andrew Jones Auctions has found the right formula for a successful sale: frequent (read monthly) auctions of tightly curated fresh-to-the-market antiques and works of art. It is a strategy the company, which will celebrate just two years of sales in September, deployed to noteworthy results on July 26, when the 261-lot “Design for the Home and Garden” auction raked in $1.6 million. Featuring pieces from the estate collections of Mary and Lou Silver (Indian Wells, Calif.) and Ruth Harvey (Bel Air, Calif.), as well as a northern California estate, the sale attracted thousands of international and American bid- ders and was about 95 percent sold by lot. “We are thrilled to have achieved our highest sale result to date with the wonderful Nicholai Fechin still life despite everything going on around us. It is encouraging that our clients are happy to work with us to preview safely and trust us to buy with us remotely,” said Andrew Jones, president and chief executive officer of Andrew Jones Auctions. The house took extraordinary safety precautions during the preview and sale, allowing no more than four people in at a time and requiring they have their temperature taken, fill out a tracking form, sign a waiver, One of two Regency sterling silver two-handled footed trays by Paul Storr that were both from the Bel Air, Calif., estate of Ruth Harvey and offered consecutively. This example fared slightly better, bringing $30,000 ($5/7,000). Discoveries still happen. This 1921 Edward Hopper (American, 1882-1967) etching on wove paper titled “Evening Wind” was found in a closet and sold to a private collector for $37,500 ($20/30,000). with masks and social distancing expected and hand sanitizer and wipes abundantly available. While no one was allowed into the saleroom during the auction, the sale registered about 3,500 online bidders on LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, and Andrew Jones’ dedicated sale platform. The sale started with more than 30 lots of silver from two California estates and was led by two Regency sterling silver twohandled footed trays by Paul Storr of London, which were offered en suite and consecutively and finished to different buyers at $27,500 and $30,000. Aileen Ward, vice president and senior specialist, noted that a lot of the English silver was purchased by buyers in the United Kingdom. Another lot she commented on was a set of four George II sterling tumbler cups that nearly tripled the high estimate to close at $13,750. The top lot in the sale was a circa 1925 still life of fruit and flowers by Nicolai Fechin (Russian, 1881-1955) that sold to an international private collector for $262,500, more than double its high estimate. It is the highest result for any lot that Andrew Jones Auctions has realized since the house began conducting sales nearly two years ago. The painting had impeccable provenance that could be traced directly back to 1927 when an American estate acquired it from the artist. It was sold as part of Taking the lead in the sale, and setting a new auction house record in the process, was Nicolai Fechin’s “Still life with flowers and fruit,” circa 1925, oil on canvas, 20 by 24 inches, from the estate collection of Mary and Lou Silver, which an international collector won for $262,500 ($70/100,000). the estate collection of Mary and Lou Silver, who had purchased it from Newhouse Galleries in New York City. The Silver estate yielded up several other top results, including an abstract composition in gouache on paper by Serge Poliakoff, (Russian/French, 19001969), that brought $42,500 from a local collector bidding on the phone, who prevailed against Russian and international competition online and on other phones. The auction house authenticated the piece with the Poliakoff estate, which verified that the work is included in the artist’s catalogue raisonné and archive. Another work from the Silver estate that Ward deemed “captivating” was “Meditating by the Window” by Helen Maria Turner, (American, 1858-1958), which attracted interest from both interior decorators and dealers, but in the end a private collector prevailed, taking it to $40,000. Ward described the Silvers as world travelers who had collected across multiple categories. In addition to paintings, their collection featured five Italian micromosaic panels and an Italian circular table top, all of which received interest from Italy; the late Nineteenth Century table top was possibly by Cesare Roccheggiani and brought the most, $45,000 from a Southern California collector. An Edward Hopper etching that had been discovered in a Beverly Hills, Calif., closet finished above the high estimate, bringing $37,500 from a private collector, while a marble bust that was found in the Los Angeles-area garden of a London collector may have been a Roman antiquity and will be returning to England after competition from around the globe pushed it to $50,000. Andrew Jones Auctions’ next sale featuring jewelry, watches and time pieces will take place September 15 and will include more property from the Indian Wells estate of Mary and Lou Silver. Prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Andrew Jones Auctions is at 2221 South Main Street. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Despite interest from Italy, this micromosaic table top, possibly by Cesare Roccheggiani, is staying in Southern California. It made $45,000 ($20/30,000). “It was a really good, clean example and there was lots of interest,” Aileen Ward said of this Marc Lalique glass ‘Cactus’ center table that a private collector won for $42,500 ($20/30,000). Review by Madelia Hickman Ring Assistant Editor Catalog Photos Courtesy Andrew Jones Auctions Mary and Lou Silver had acquired Helen Maria Turner’s “Meditating by the Window” from Vose Gallery of Boston in 1987, and despite some condition issues, the relatively small (16½ by 12½ inches) oil on canvas attracted a broad variety of interest that pushed bidding to $40,000 ($7/9,000). A local collector bidding on the phone, with international competition online and on other phones, was the winning bidder of this abstract composition by Serge Poliakoff, (Russian/French, 1900-1969), that was also from the Silver estate. It made $42,500 ($30/50,000). The second highest price in the sale was $50,000, paid by a buyer in the United Kingdom for this large and possibly ancient Roman carved marble bust of a barbarian ($15/20,000). A local decorator paid more than a song — $21,250 to be exact — for this Steinway Model M black lacquered grand piano that came with its original ebonized tufted leather bench and black cotton cover ($4/6,000).

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 9 T205 1911 gold border Ty Cobb (PSA 3) T205 1911 gold border Christy Mathewson (PSA 3.5) PSA-DNA authenticated Babe Ruth signed scorecard. Collection Of Vintage Baseball Cards Comes To Auction August15 HARRISBURG, PENN. — Lee Noblet of Halifax, Penn., was known as a local historian to his friends. Less known was his career as a baseball pitcher in the 1930s and 1940s, having been recruited to play in the minor leagues for the Cardinals’ farm team and others. His passions for baseball and history combined led him to amass a collection of vintage baseball cards. E90-2 1910 American Caramel Honus Wagner (PSA 1). Hundreds of cards from 1909 through 1912 will cross the block at Cordier Auctions on August 15. Among the cards are gems such as an E121 American Caramel George Ruth with a PSA grade of 7 and a T207 1912 Walter Johnson with a PSA grade of 6. There are also three T205 Ty Cobbs, an E-902 American Caramel Honus Wagner and a T205 Christy Mathewson. Higher value cards have been PSA graded; some lower value cards will be offered in groups of three. For those that have their fill of T205s, there are more than a dozen Hassan T202 triple folds and more than ten T3 1911 Turkey Reds, including a PSA 3 Cy Young. “We are always delighted to represent local collectors,” said David Cordier, founder and owner of Cordier Auctions “This collection makes apparent Mr Noblet’s passion for baseball as well as history.” Other notable lots include a $35M Initiative Seeks To Preserve New Hope Art Colony SOLEBURY, PENN. (AP) — Tucked between the Delaware River and the canal path just north of New Hope lies a quaint English village Eleanor Miller calls home. “When I’m walking along the road out front, people actually stop and say, ‘Where am I, this is unbelievable,’” she said. “People come along River Road and suddenly they are in England. It’s such a magical spot.” Drive too fast past Miller’s Gothic-style home and you might miss the significance of one of the most influential artistic movements in American history. The hidden structures that dot the riverside of Solebury were once the center of the New Hope Art Colony, which served as a hub of the world-renowned Pennsylvania Impressionist movement at the turn of the Twentieth Century. More than 100 years after it was formed, a group of artists and architects are trying to preserve the hamlet that grew out of the Eighteenth Century Phillips’ Mill and inspired artists from around the world. “We launched the idea of a way to re-create the original artist colony in a new way while preserving the original Phillips Mill community, which is certainly the hub of the artist colony in New Hope that extends out to many other local properties where artists resided,” said Brett Webber, founder and president of the Phillips Mill Foundation for the Arts. “It came to be a hub and meeting place for the artists in the early Twentieth Century.” Recently, the nonprofit consisting of a dozen members and a growing advisory board of local and national artists kicked off a $35 million fundraising campaign to acquire, restore and rehabilitate numerous struc- tures in the village over a 5- to 10-year period. “In 2018, we formed the organization with an ambition to essentially preserve the historic community that sits opposite the original mill and an assemblage of buildings that were originally farm buildings and residences that were over time built out to accommodate artist studios and workshops,” Webber said. The group currently owns three structures on two parcels of the original community that overlooks the Delaware, Webber said. “We have just shy of an acre of property,” he said. “The total of the hamlet here is a handful of acres but the larger properties within the site contiguous to the original (area) is comprised of 15 to 16 acres of property that are linked to other locations where artists lived historically and had studios where we have opportunities for future collaboration up and down the Delaware Canal.” The first $425,000 raised was used to purchase and preserve the Norman French-style kennel and forge buildings fronting the canal previously owned by Morgan Colt, a New York Citybased architect who built the village. Another purchase included its Foundation House, the former dormitory of New Hope School for Girls that was transformed into the Inn at Phillips Mill Restaurant years ago. “[Colt] came here in the early 1900s and essentially gave form to the community, largely through what he called the English village, which was a combination of his aspirations for the arts and crafts,” said Webber, an award-winning architect and lifelong Delaware River Valley resident. “So there is English Tudor and French-inspired structures here and a variety of adapted buildings.” Colt was followed by Dr. George Morley Marshall, of Philadephia, who later encouraged his friend and renowned painter William Lathrop to move to the property. A dedicated teacher, Lathrop later helped form the colony by attracting other artists to the area after moving into Phillips’ Mill in 1899, according to the Michener Art Museum. Sometimes referred to as the “New Hope School” or the “Pennsylvania School,” the Impressionist movement drew a number of artists who were inspired by the county’s natural landscapes. “In the community, we have over a dozen structures that are meaningful and important, but as we move forward with our plans that extend beyond the physical confines of the English village, there are farm structures and many other properties that would be a part of our longterm plan,” Webber said. One of Colt’s three structures is his former art studio, where fourth-generation Phillips’ Mill resident Miller resides today. Miller’s heritage dates back to Marshall. Her husband, Shaun Marshall Miller, was a publisher and artist and son of painter R.A.D. Miller, who came to the community in 1928 before marrying Marshall’s daughter, Celia Belden Marshall. By 1929, Lathrop negotiated the purchase of the mill from Marshall so he could host art exhibitions and form the Phillips’ Mill Art Association. To this day, the association hosts annual juried exhibits from artists across the area. Miller, PMFA co-founder and vice president, said she performed as an actress and traveled with fellow actor Bea Arthur before meeting her hus- band at the Playhouse in the Park in Philadelphia. “Years later after we had children, we decided to come home down here,” she said. “So he commuted to work (in New York) every day and we had the country to enjoy.” Miller said it’s important to restore and preserve the colony for “others to enjoy for posterity” due its significance. “It is known all over the world,” she said. “We were in Europe in 1976 and we went to Switzerland and someone asked where we were from and I said, ‘Oh, you’ve probably never heard of New Hope, Bucks County, Pa.,’ and they said, ‘The art colony!’ “There’s a lot of history here.” Later this year, the group hopes to launch the PMFA Membership Program, Fall 2020 programming, a virtual “artists residency” and an exhibition inspired by the Pennsylvania Impressionists. It is seeking memberships and donations on its website, phillipsmillfoundation.org. Following the acquisitions and restorations, the hope is the foundation can reinstate the acclaimed art colony with live work studios and exhibits while fostering professional and creative development for artists of all disciplines, Webber said. “This is a unique place in the world... I think architects and artists appreciate these sources and inspiration and there is a particular mythology that kind of resonates around this place because of the amount of people that passed through here and lives and work that it touched and influenced,” he said. “There is something important just intrinsically about interpreting history and telling history in the place where these things were created. “There is a kind of energy that exists here.” Babe Ruth signed scorecard and numerous Sweet Caporal Pins. The auction is currently available for online bidding. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com. SAVE THE DATE 33rd Annual CAPE COD GLASS SHOW & SALE Sept. 18 & 19, 2021 2020 NEW LOCATION! The Cultural Center of Cape Cod CaShow ncelled South Yarmouth, MA www.capecodglassclub.org Read Us Every Week WANTED AMERICAN ART 19TH CENTURY AMERICAN ART CONTEMPORARY & MODERN URBAN & GRAFFITI ART COLLECTOR IN SEARCH FOR IMPORTANT WORKS (732) 899-2830 Cell (917) 566-9269 afedoruk@aol.com

10 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Bringing The Hamptons Home: Historical Society’s Antiques & Design Show Went Online ONLINE — The traditional white linen attire and glasses of rosé at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show were replaced with Covid-Casual, whatever that means to you, Thomas Moran’s 1880 etching on paper, “The Sounding Sea,” sold for $875 in the online auction. The funds will benefit the historical society. and, actually, the same rosé, as folks shopped the show online from their phones and the comfort of their couch this year, another event gone online on account of the pandemic. The East Hampton Historical Society hosted a virtual antiques show party on Friday, July 17, with a timed online auction sponsored by Doyle that benefited the society and ran through the 24th. The show sent out “swag bags” to their attendees to be opened for the party, which included bottles of wine, snacks and reading material. “We wanted to stay in the public mind and do something fun,” said the East Hampton Historical Society executive director Maria Vann. “We were overwhelmed with support; it reiterated to us how much support we have out there and how many people care about the historical society. It went beyond expectations.” The online auction sold off a number of goods and experiences, all donated. Among them was a “Dora Maar Urn” by Jonathan Adler which sold for $281; a Thomas Moran etching from 1880, “The Sounding Sea,” $875; a David Netto 2019 ceramic stone- Claus Hoie’s (1911-2007) “Species Speciosis,” a circa 1978 etching on paper, artist proof, sold for $1,250 at the online auction. ware table lamp, $1,250; and an artists proof etching on paper by Claus Hoiu (1911-2007) “Species Speciosis,” which took $1,250. In experiences, a four-hour cruise with The Barton & Gray Mariners Club brought in $3,500 and a design consultation with Marshall Watson sold for $1,625. A virtual antiques show was held on Instagram from July 18 to 25 on the @EastHamptonAntiquesDesignShow account. Brian Ferguson, the show’s manager, along with AJ and Annmarie King, put the Instagram event together gratis for all of the dealers who normally sell at the event. They were able to bring together about 35 of those dealers who submitted images and descriptions for what they would have brought to the show. Each day, the @EastHamptonAntiquesDesignShow account posted new material from its dealers. “My main thought was to keep the show in the forefront of people’s minds and give the dealers an outlet for sales,” Ferguson said. Sales were soft, but the event succeeded in its mission and dealers were particularly appreciative of the effort. “The people who were looking were the right people,” said Essex, Mass., dealer Andrew Spindler. “I went in with no expectations, but I had a number of nice sales: a pair of chairs, some ceramics and glass.” Bob Withington of Withington & Co., Portsmouth, N.H., sold a few things, including a large mirror that will be shipped to Mississippi and a clamshell on stand that is headed for New Jersey. Jewelry was on offer and at least one buyer walked away with a good Astrid Fog for George Jensen green agate ring from Drucker Antiques, Mount Kisco, N.Y. An added effect to the virtual show was opening it up to folks who would not normally venture to the Hamptons. Vann said that since March, the historical society has interfaced and engaged with more people than typically come through their doors in a year. “Like all organizations, we have to think about being practical this year — what we can and can’t do, while also thinking about being creative. Since we closed down in March, we’ve interacted and engaged with more people than typically come through the doors in a year. We’re very excited about that. We’ve reached a larger audience and done a lot of online programming. One of the things we always wanted to do was more online programming, the good thing coming out of this pandemic is that we started doing it sooner than we anticipated, and it has the staff focused on doing more things like that in the future.” The East Hampton Historical Society will begin to reopen two of their properties this week, the Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio and the East Hampton Town Marine Museum, on a limited preregistration basis. Those venues are open on select weekends throughout August and September. For additional information, www.easthamptonhistory.org. Drucker Antiques, Mount Kisco, N.Y., sold this Georg Jensen sterling ring with agate. It was designed by Astrid Fog in 1971. Dealer Andrew Spindler of Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design, Essex, Mass., had a fairly successful online show. He sold the vintage US Military celadon green painted metal folding field desk made by Atlantic Industries as well as the amber blown glass orb on stand sitting on it. Emporium Antiques, New York City, offered this stunning Van Cleef & Arpels ruby and diamond watch circa the 1940s-50s. The East Hampton Historical Society sent out swag bags to its patrons complete with snacks, reading materials and a bottle of rosé. Review by Greg Smith, Editor Photos Courtesy East Hampton Historical Society & Antique Dealers David Bell Antiques, Washington, DC, offered this pair of 1950s Italian rattan and brass lamps in the style of Franco Albini. They were 32 inches high. Donated by writer/designer David Netto, this ceramic stoneware lamp designed by him sold for $1,250 at the online auction. The funds will benefit the historical society. Withington & Co., Portsmouth, N.H., sold this clam shell on stand to a New Jersey buyer.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 11 DownEast Auctions To Sell Rare Massachusetts Colonial Coin SEARSPORT, MAINE — One of the highlights of the more than 250 coin and currency lots being offered in DownEast Auctions’ August 15 sale is a rare 1652 Massachusetts Pine Tree three pence silver coin. It is one of the earliest coins minted in what would become the United States. Before 1652, foreign coins circulated in America. The largest quantity of coinage consisted of English crowns, shillings and pence, and Spanish and Spanish-American silver pieces of eight, all of which circulated throughout colonial settlements until being sent back to England for critically needed supplies. Additional quantities of coins came from trading furs, lumber and other exports that provided a limited but much needed supply of hard currency. The popular Spanish-American silver eight reales, Pillar dollar or piece of eight, was cut into pieces to make small change. The American quarter dollar, which was similar in size and value to the Spanish two-real coin, took on the nickname “two bits,” a term still used today. In 1637, the General Court of Massachusetts ordered “that wampamege should passe at 6 a penny for any sume under 12 d.” Wampum consisted of shells of various At Its August 15 Coin & Currency Auction colors, ground to the size of kernels of corn. A hole was drilled through each piece so it could be strung on a leather thong for convenience. Corn, pelts and bullets were frequently used in lieu of coins, which were rarely available. The Massachusetts General Court in 1652 ordered the first metallic currency, known as “New England” coinage. The mint, located in Boston, minted silver three pence, six pence, and shillings. The coins were crude and invited counterfeiting. They were soon replaced by the Willow, Oak and Pine Tree series. minted in 1794. The design is the same as the famous 1804 dollar with only eight examples known. This auction has everything from half cents to a $50 gold Buffalo proof — even a 1937-D three-legged Buffalo nickel. Previews will be conducted on the Friday before sale day 2 to 6 pm, other times by appointment. The auction will be conducted under a tent next to DownEast auction hall at 328 East Main Street. The estate auction will start at 10 am; the coin and currency auction will start at 2 pm. The preview starts at 9 am. For more information, 207-548-2393 or www.downeastauctions.com. The Pine Trees were minted from 1667 to 1682. They were all dated 1652, the date of the metallic currency law. The United States would not mint its first coins until 1793. DownEast Auctions sold an Oak Tree shilling at its February coin and currency auction. Another highlight in the current sale is a rare 1799 silver dollar known as a “Draped Bust with Heraldic Eagle Reverse.” The coin was minted at the Philadelphia mint. It was minted the same year that George Washington died at Mount Vernon. The first silver dollars were Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival Takes Smaller-Scale Approach NEWPORT, R.I. — The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will look a little different this year, with a focus on more intimate, educational tasting experiences, September 17-20. The schedule of events includes a Seminar Series offering a variety of 50-person learning and tasting experiences with wine and spirits; a Saturday night vintner dinner with a South American twist featuring some of the newer world-class wines from Chile and Argentina; and an elegant Sunday Brunch & Bubbly, all at Rosecliff. Both the Vintner Dinner and Sunday Brunch are sold out. The festival, hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County, once again is presented by Food and Wine magazine. In addition, the preservation society is collaborating with some of Newport’s world-class restaurants to create an educational and inspirational weekend for food and wine lovers looking to taste, learn and have fun. This program is presented by BankNewport. Attendees to all festival events will be seated with their guests at private tables that will be socially distanced to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. Tickets are available through www.newportmansions.org/ events/wine-and-food-festival. Festival Wine director Matthew MacCartney is helping to curate the many unique seminars and pairing events. MacCartney is former Beverage director and Chef/Partner of the award-winning Jamestown Fish restaurant and is pursuing his master of wine qualification. Other experts to be featured during the festival include: master of wine candidate Elisa Wybraniec; Pascal Schildt, a Newport resident, born and raised in South Africa, who is an importer of South African and French wines; master sommelier Michael Meagher; Ca’del Bosco brand ambassador and master sommelier Jacob Gragg; Vittorio Marzotto, senior director of Fine Wines and Business Development for Santa Margherita; Darrio Prescod, National Brand Ambassador for Remy Cointreau; Italian specialist Brett Wilson; and Carlos Figuera and Rodolfo Neirotti, who will present the Vintner Dinner. “We are excited to welcome so many talented wine and culinary experts from around the country, including some of Rhode Island’s prominent experts,” MacCartney said. “As a Rhode Islander, it’s an honor to be working with the festival to curate intimate educational seminars highlighting some of the world’s most iconic and diverse vintners.” The preservation society, in its 15th year hosting the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, is proud to enjoy the longtime support of Santa Margherita, sponsor of the Sunday Brunch, and Kobrand, whose portfolio of South American wines will grace the Vintner Dinner. Additional festival sponsors include Rias Baixas and the Crimson Wine Group, whose portfolios will be featured at many of the festival events. The preservation society is especially pleased to be working with the local restaurant community to present many wineand spirits-pairing lunches and dinners, which will be announced. All festival restaurant dinner reservations will be made directly with the restaurants and will offer a variety of experiences to round out the festival weekend. The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will take place at Rosecliff, at 548 Bellevue Avenue. For more information, www.newportmansions.org. WANTED Paintings by William Trost Richards 585-230-4522 Email: artman@netacc.net Pastoral Light Comes To New Bedford Art Museum NEW BEDFORD, MASS. — On view at the New Bedford Art Museum, from August 15 through December 31, is “Pastoral Light: Nineteenth Century Landscapes from the New Bedford Free Public Library’s Collection.” Curated by Allie Copeland, the exhibition is produced in conjunction with the summer programming for Design Art Technology Massachusetts (DATMA). In the Nineteenth Century, landscapes had become increasingly popular subjects for American artists, as the first industrial revolution meant more families living in urban centers looked for vicarious experiences in their art. This interest gave rise to “artist adventurers” like William Bradford, and allowed for the development of new movements in American art, like the Hudson River School painters. Artists who created landscapes that sought to evoke feelings of awe, fear, or exaltation were said to be depicting the Sublime. These artists often enhanced the grandeur of their landscapes with dramatic contrasts in lighting and exaggeration of certain natural features, like the August 20th September 17th October 22nd COVID-19 ALERT “Due to ongoing health concerns surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic, we regret to announce that the 78th Papermania Plus show for Saturday August 22, 2020 has been cancelled. William Bradford, “Mount Hood (Oregon),” oil on canvas, 1882, New Bedford Free Public Library purchase, 1961.1.2. height of a cliff, in order to recreate the feeling of that scene inside the safety of their studio. The subject of these paintings was then not just the landscape itself, but also the feeling it conjured. On the other hand, many Nineteenth Century artists still created landscapes that were inspired by European pastoral and picturesque ideals rather than the new epic romanticism of the era. These artists produced calmer, simpler scenes of rural land- scapes, sometimes entirely invented, and often with an element of human presence that reinforced man’s dominion over nature, like Joseph Van Luppen’s cowherd in the Alps. A pastoral or picturesque landscape might evoke feelings of calm, comfort, or harmony and encourage the viewer to leisurely reflect on the vista depicted. The New Bedford Art Museum is at 608 Pleasant Street. For information, 508-961-3072 or www.newbedfordart.org. We eagerly await the next Papermania Plus show at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on January 9 & 10. 2021.” NE O PAPERMANIA PLUS 78thANTIQUE PAPER SHOW CA LY Y DA ON N PLUS ADVERTISING & PHOTOGRAPHY AT THE XL CENTER IN HARTFORD, CT C EAugust 22, 2020 LL ED SATURDAY 10 am – 5 pm • PRINTS • POSTERS • MAGAZINES • ADVERTISING • PHOTOGRAPHY Admission $9.00 • BOOKS • MAPS • DOCUMENTS • DAGUERREOTYPES • GAMES & PUZZLES • POSTCARDS With Ad $8.00 • TRADE CARDS • COMICS • VIEW CARDS • CAMERAS • AUTOGRAPHS SUMMER SHOW: AUGUST 22, 2020 • BASEBALL CARDS • MOVIE MEMORABILIA • SHEET MUSIC • POLITICAL • SPORTS MEMORABILIA XL Center eXit Off i-84 eXit 32-B Off i-91 MANAGEMENT OF HILLCREST PROMOTIONS P.O. 152, WETHERSFIELD, CT 06109 860-529-2234 860-280-8339 www.PAPERMANIAPLUS.com B

12 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 New Auction House In Hudson, N.Y., To Host Inaugural Sale On Aug. 15 HUDSON, N.Y. — Public Sale is a new auction house located at 90 Green Street. Owners Gabriel Constantine and Tarah Gay, alongside Luke Scarola, have been remodeling the 6,000-square-foot former Oldsmobile dealership into a well-lit, spacious showroom with plenty of off-street parking. The auction house will offer eclectic items from large architectural pieces, industrial, Midcentury Modern, art, lighting, primitives, furniture and more. Public Sale is currently collecting items for future specialty auctions of vintage clothing, ephemera, photography and Hudson Valley items of interest. The firm’s premier auction on August 15 will showcase items from the residence and business of Vincent Mulford, an antiques dealer in Hudson known for his eclectic eye. In addition, there are many freshly picked items from local homes and businesses. The sale is well-rounded, featuring furniture and smalls from the Eighteenth, Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries. The first sale will be online only with left bids, phone bids and internet bidding. An in-person preview will be available August 6-8, 11 am to 6 pm and August 13-14 from 11 am to 6 pm, as well as day of the auction 11 am to 4 pm, For additional information, www.public-sale.com or 518966-7253. Toledo Museum’s Apollo Society Adds Picasso Print To Collection TOLEDO, OHIO — The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) has acquired “Still Life with Glass Under the Lamp” (1962) by Twentieth Century artist Pablo Picasso (French, 1881-1973). The four-color linocut print was purchased for TMA by the Georgia Welles Apollo Society, a group of donors that generously supports the museum through annual art acquisitions. A relief process akin to the woodcut, the linocut shows a brightly illuminated group of apples next to a glass goblet displayed under an electric lamp. Its decorative design comprised of flattened objects, and vivid yellow and red sweeping contour lines that cut through the dark background, explores light’s pervasive force through the artist’s use of bold color. The dramatic and playful work is the first still life by Picasso to enter TMA’s collection, as well as the first object in the collection from this late stage of his career. Immensely versatile and prolific, Picasso pioneered the “reductive” linocut print technique that he used to create “Still Life with Glass Under the Lamp.” The new acquisition will be included in future TMA gallery rotations and special exhibitions. Renowned for his painting and sculpture, Picasso was also one of the greatest printmakers of the Twentieth Century. He created more than 2,500 unique prints that encompassed all the various printmaking traditions. At age 77, Picasso developed the new reductive method for creating linocut prints under the tutelage of Hidalgo Arnéra, a printer whose shop was near his studio in southern France. Until this time, most multicolored prints were produced using a series of different blocks, one for each color. However, Picasso chose to use just one block to gradually build an image of increasing complexity. Although this method offered the advantage of saving time, it didn’t allow room for error, as one could not backtrack and correct any previous mistakes made during the Pablo Picasso, “Still Life with Glass Under the Lamp (Nature morte au verre sous la lampe),” 1962. Four-color linocut on Arches paper. Edition of 50 (Artist’s Proof). Gift of The Georgia Welles Apollo Society, 2020. cutting process. Picasso created more than 200 linocuts between 1952 and 1965, all of which display rich texture, contrast, precision and vitality. Picasso explored the still life tradition in painting and sculpture — including his early radical experiments in Cubism —but rarely in printmaking. In his work through the Second World War, his compositions often featured a frugal meal consisting of water, a candle and a single piece of fruit placed on a relatively bare table to convey the hardship of daily life. When Picasso returned to its treatment in the 1960s, his choice of the linocut not only allowed him to utilize brilliant color, which he had previously avoided in his prints, but also enabled him to expand the scale of his image. One of Picasso’s most highly regarded prints, “Still Life with Glass Under the Lamp” acknowledges the artist’s earlier compositions while stylistically and technically updating an age-old genre with a lightbulb whose propulsive energy illuminates this animated scene. The Georgia Welles Apollo Society is named for the museum’s Henri Matisse mural, “Apollo,” as well as the group’s 1986 founders, Georgia and David Welles. The Georgia Welles Apollo Society has purchased more than 50 of works of art for TMA over the past 30 years. The Toledo Museum of Art is at 2445 Monroe Street at Scottwood Avenue. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 pm, with special hours from 10 am to noon reserved for at-risk populations, and is closed Monday and major holidays. Admission to the museum is free as always, but visitors are required to reserve a museum pass in advance online. For information, www.toledomuseum.org or 419-255-8000. American Museum Of Natural History Outlines Reopening Plans BUYING & SELLING FINE AMERICAN PAINTINGS NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to the American Museum of Natural History would need to make advance online reservations for specific times, and capacity would be sharply limited under a plan announced Thursday for a September reopening, pending city and state approval. The museum said if it got the necessary approvals, it would open to members on September 2 and to the public a week later, on Sept. 9. Cultural institutions like the museum were initially sched- uled to reopen in the second half of July, but that was put off by the state with no new date set over concerns that opening indoor spaces like those would lead to a surge in coronavirus cases. If allowed to open, the museum said it would be open five days, from Wednesday to Sunday, instead of the seven it had been before the pandemic forced a shutdown in mid-March. The plan calls for capacity to be capped at 25 percent. There would be a fixed ticket price for people coming from outside of the tri-state area, and a paywhat-you-wish system for residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The museum would require all visitors over the age of 2 to wear masks and to maintain social distancing. The theaters and certain exhibit halls would be closed, as would amenities like food service and coat check. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has also announced tentative reopening plans for August 29 if officials allow. Historical Society Raises Funds For Flood-Damaged Museums Available at the Gallery: Robert Salmon, Battleship Badger, O/C, 30”x48” Now Buying Complete Art Collections & Fine Art Paintings at Highest Prices Paid 5230 Silo Hill Road, Doylestown, PA 18902 / (215) 348.2500 / www.gratzgallery.com/ Wed. through Sat. 10 - 6, Sun. 12 - 6, and by appointment MIDLAND, MICH. (AP) — The Historical Society of Michigan is expected to present donations to two Midland County organizations damaged by flooding due to dam failures along the Tittabawassee River. Checks of just over $5,000 will be presented Thursday to the Midland County Historical Society and the Sanford Area Historical Society. The Sanford Area Historical Society operates the Sanford Centennial Museum. The funds were raised by contributions through an online effort sponsored and promoted by the statewide Historical Society of Michigan and direct donations to the nonprofit organization. The Edenville dam failed during a steady rain in May, draining Wixom Lake and unleashing the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed the Sanford dam, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Detroit. ST LOUIS, MO. — “Millet and Modern Art: From Van Gogh to Dalí,” will be extended throug Labor Day, September 7 at the Saint Louis Art Museum is at One Fine Arts Drive. For more information, www.slam.org.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 13 Philip and Matt Moulthrop responded to the curator’s challenge to create bowls using Western woods. Installation view, “Edward, Philip and Matt Moulthrop: Western Woods” ‘Edward, Philip And Matt Moulthrop: Western Woods’ At The Booth Western Art Museum Matt Moulthrop, California Redwood Burl, 8¼ by 12 inches. CARTERSVILLE, GA. — The Booth Western Art Museum will feature a new exhibit, “Edward, Philip and Matt Moulthrop: Western Woods” that runs through October 4. The exhibit offers the opportunity to celebrate the three-generation dynasty of artisans who transformed woodturning into an elite art form, mainly using Southeastern woods as their raw material. The curators wrote, “The staff discussed having an exhibit of their work but kept running into one main obstacle, how could we relate the exhibit to the American West?” Philip Moulthrop, Big Leaf Maple, 7¼ by 10¾ inches; Matt Moulthrop, California Redwood Burl, 8¼ by 12 inches; Matt Moulthrop, California Redwood Burl, 3½ by 12½ inches Ed Moulthrop, the family patriarch, told Kevin Wallace in Moulthrop: A Legacy of Wood, “I don’t use foreign woods, and by foreign I mean west of the Mississippi and north of the MasonDixon line” To that end, Philip, Ed’s son, and Matt, his grandson, have responded to a challenge issued by the Booth to create work using a variety of wood found in the American West. Among the fruits of their labor, guests will find pieces made from California Redwood, Texas Mulberry, Desert Mesquite, Ponderosa Pine, Gooding Willow and Western Red Cedar. The newer creations will be displayed alongside ten of Ed’s bowls drawn from private collections, all made from the Southeastern woods he so enjoyed. All three generations are represented in many museums and private collections, including the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Detroit Institute of Art, Mobile Museum of Art, Honolulu Museum of Art and the Jacobson Collection at Arizona State University. For additional information on Booth Western Art Museum’s ongoing exhibits and events, visit www.boothmuseum.org. Windsor Historical Examines Garden Herbs August 22 WINDSOR, CONN. — Do you know what herb repels ants, treats sunburn and was used to line coffins? Join horticulturalist Gordon Kenneson at Windsor Historical Society (WHS) to find out! Kenneson will present “Garden Herbs: Their Medicinal and Culinary Uses” rain or shine at 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, August 22, at the society’s historic herb garden. Participants will learn about colonial herbs, their uses and the properties they were once believed to possess. Which prehis- toric herb was used to clean pewter? What herb grown for centuries is known as the “Queen Mother of Poisons”? Learn about colonial herbs and their uses, and about the 1930s gardener who influenced all modern herb garden design. Kenneson will also share ideal growing conditions for herbs and other tips for those starting their own herb gardens. Rain or shine — dress for the weather — questions welcomed! The program cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for WHS members. Advanced regis- tration is required. Participation is limited to ten people to ensure a safe, socially distanced setting. Facemasks are required, guests will be spaced six feet apart. Register online at www.windsorhistoricalsociety.org or call 860-6883813 by Wednesday, August 19. The Windsor Historical Society, including its museum and research library, are located at 96 Palisado Avenue (Route 159) and is open from 11 am to 4 pm, Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free during summer 2020. New Acquisitions, Plein Air Works At Maryhill Museum GOLDENDALE, WASH. & ONLINE — The Maryhill Museum is missing their plein air painters this summer! The 2020 Pacific Northwest Plein Air in the Columbia River Gorge was postponed to 2021, but curator Steve Grafe has been highlighting some of the artists who have participated in past years, with several works on display in the museum’s Recent Acquisitions Gallery, and an online show on the museum’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/maryhillmuseum). One of the recently acquired paintings, “Klikitat Gorge,” was painted by Erik Sandgren during a plein air event. Sandgren was born in Corvallis, Ore., where his father, artist Nelson Sandgren, lived and taught at Oregon State University. Erik studied at Yale University (BA 1975) and Cornell University (MFA 1977). He served as a one-man art department at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Wash., from 1989 to 2018, and during sabbaticals, he taught and was artist-in-residence in England, France and elsewhere. Sandgren has created numerous public art projects, among them a 4,000-square-foot mural of Oregon landscapes — completed with his father — in the Eugene/ Springfield Airport (1989); a 75-foot-long mural for the Port of Grays Harbor’s Commission Room that commemorates a century of marine commerce; and the 78-foot-long Nirvana and Aberdeen in downtown Aberdeen (2014). The Maryhill Museum of Art is at 35 Maryhill Museum Drive. For information, 509-773-3733 or www.maryhillmuseum.org. Ed, Philip and Matt Moulthrop represent three generations of American woodturners. Lafayette Mill Antiques Center 55 Great Dealers Millside Café Just off Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848 Open Thursday through Sunday and Holiday Mondays 10am-5pm (973)383-0065 www.millantiques.com Antiques on the Farmington A Multi-Dealer Shop in the historic Collins Axe Factory 10 Depot Street (at Rte 179) Collinsville (Canton) CT 06022 860-693-0615 STOREWIDE SALE MONTH OF JUNE Voted Best Antique Shop Hartford Magazine www.antiquesonthefarmington.com OPEN DAILY 10-5

14 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 H ea d s pa c e Boxlots Headspace is a miniature interview column that probes the minds of auctioneers, dealers, collectors and curators on a weekly basis during the Coronavirus outbreak. Alexandra Kirtley The Montgomery-Garvan Curator Of American Decorative Arts At The Philadelphia Museum Of Art What are you up to lately? So much! I have been putting the final touches on the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s first-ever catalogue of American furniture. I did my focused primary research in 2017 and 2018 and then provenance and text writing in 2019, which includes the history of collecting American furniture at the PMA and then nearly 200 entries on over 300 pieces of the museum’s furniture dating from 1650 to 1840. So, I’ve had hundreds— literally—emails back and forth daily with my wonderful PMA team, editor Kathleen Krattenmaker and assistant Alison Tufano — wordsmithing, confirming volume numbers and dates for footnotes, scouring digital resources for elusive, hard-to-find life dates of artisans, owners, or collectors and writing a handful of technical notes that remained. The fun part has been poring over the chic designs and proofs! It goes to Spain next week to be printed and bound. (Shameless plug: The 336-page catalogue will be available just in time for the holidays — and you can even pre-order it right now!) And as a corollary to the catalogue, Alison and I completed the website in May, www. philafurniture.com, a resource that now features a taxonomy I built for high chests and dressing tables, and it is where I plan to post new research (not just my own), such as biographies of Philadelphia furniture artisans. How has work changed for you? Working from home has its ups and downs — that’s a phrase that has almost become hackneyed, but it’s true! I have been able to focus on the catalogue’s completion, but as someone who is usually on the move, I find it a bit monotonous. First of all, I live in Delaware and have commuted the 35 miles to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for over 19 years. Believe it or not, some days I miss the drive! But mostly of course, the change is felt from not having the energy one gets from working side by side with colleagues, speaking with visitors in the galleries, traveling to other museums or collections, going to shows, visiting dealers, and of course seeing great works of art every day! When I visited our galleries and storage for the first time since the shutdown, seeing favorite chairs, sideboards, chest of drawers, portraits, and pickle dishes gave me a jolt of creative energy and was like greeting childhood friends — ones you haven’t seen for a while but who haven’t changed a bit! In what areas are you finding success? Focus. And balance. When my days are typically so tightly scheduled — and bookended by a time-consuming commute — my life easily can become out of balance. Because I am not disturbed while working, I can complete it more efficiently. And that has allowed me to re-balance, to recalibrate. I am heartbroken for those who have lost their livelihood, are ill and who have died, and I look forward to when this is all over, but I will always cherish the extra time I have been able to spend with my husband, children, and four legged friends (though I suspect they would like their alone-time back) as well as extra time gardening — and now that it’s summer, swimming almost daily in our pool! Do you think this will affect the industry in the long term? I remain certain that we will have a renewed sense of the importance and joy of face-to-face interactions — with each other and with works of art. Engaging digital programs and exhibitions and successful auctions and online shows have demonstrated that interest in my particular field — American decorative arts — is on an upswing. What will change our field for the better is the strident calls for social justice that have occurred during this time. We must be, and we can be, more inclusive. For instance, the stories of BIPOC are there in these works of art — I found so many when I was doing my research — and they are waiting to be told. Since 2016, I have been collaborating with my American art curatorial colleagues, Kathleen Foster, David Barquist, and Carol Soltis as well as Rosalie Hooper and John Vick, on the ways to re-present American art and tell a more accurate history in our new American art galleries, now set to reopen in early 2021. Hopefully this a pivot moment, if you will. A very necessary pivot moment. Have any advice right now? Use this time wisely. I am thrilled to see my “to read” pile decreasing in height! Bob Eckstein 2020 © Antiques & the Arts Weekly Independent Book Publishers Association’s Franklin Award To ‘Gift Of Color’ M A N H AT TA N BEACH, CALIF. — John S. Hockensmith’s The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner has received the gold prize of the best coffee table book of 2018 in the Independent Book Publishers Association’s Benjamin Franklin Awards. The book is a retrospective of the painter’s life and work and is designed in a 12-by-12-inch format; the 289-page book is illustrated with more than 100 reproductions of Faulkner’s whimsical art. From his hardscrabble youth as an orphan in rural Kentucky, Faulkner evolved into a flamboyant artist, conjuring a unique whimsy and color in establishing his trademark style. Author Hockensmith, who owns Fine Art Editions, met Faulkner in 1977, when the painter asked the aspiring artist to frame some of his work. Faulkner mentored Hockensmith’s creative vision and eventually invited him to co-exhibit art. After Faulkner’s death, Hockensmith continued to curate Faulkner’s work and document his legacy. Fine Art Editions has sold more than 245 Faulkner originals and is authorized to produce giclée prints of his paintings. The book can be purchased through Fine Art Editions, www.finearteditions.net. Getty Museum Challenge Sparks New Getty Publications Book To Benefit Charity LOS ANGELES — Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” made out of spaghetti? Cat with a Pearl Earring? Frida Kahlo selfportraits with pets and toilet paper? In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought life as we knew it to a halt. Schools and businesses closed, and travel was restricted as countries issued shelter-inplace orders. Much of the world retreated to a solitary life at home. But during this time of uncertainty, more than 100,000 people, inspired by prompts from Getty and other museums, raided toy chests, repurposed pantry items and enlisted family, roommates and animals to recreate famous works of art at home. Abundantly illustrated, Off the Walls: Inspired Re-Creations of Iconic Artworks (Getty Publications, paperback, $14) is a celebration of these imaginative recreations and a reminder of the power of art to unite and bring joy during troubled times. “We are endlessly grateful for the internet’s embrace of this challenge,” say Annelisa Stephan, assistant director of digital content at Getty, and Sarah Waldorf, social media lead at Getty, in the preface of the book. “It speaks to the power of art to bond us together. Art invites us into the experi- ence of others and connects us with our shared past. In isolation, a sense of community is sacred.” Getty Publications will donate all profits from the sale of this book to Artist Relief, an emergency initiative offering resources to artists across the United States. Featuring more than 400 color illustrations in 144 pages, the book has a release date of September 22 in the United States and October 27 in the United Kingdom. Getty Publications produces award-winning titles that result from or complement the work of the J. Paul Getty Museum, Getty Conservation Institute and Getty Research Institute. This wide variety of books covers the fields of art, photography, archaeology, architecture, conservation and the humanities for both the general public and specialists. Publications include illustrated works on artists and art history, exhibition catalogs, works on cultural history, research on the conservation of materials and archaeological sites, scholarly monographs, critical editions of translated works, comprehensive studies of Getty’s collections, and educational books on art to interest children of all ages. For additional information, www.getty.edu.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 15 Three works from E.I. Couse (1866-1936) sold for the exact same sum: $101,150. Seen left is “The Butterfly,” which depicts Ben Lujan and one of his children in the moment a butterfly lands on the boy’s hand. This was purchased directly from the artist by Houston oilman Joseph S. Cullinan. Oil on canvas, 24¼ by 29¼ inches, executed 1919. At middle is “The Tobacco Bag,” a circa 1920 work that also features Lujan as a model, here seen as an artist working a beaded bag. Oil on canvas, 20 by 24 inches. Couse held a collection of Native American artifacts and regarded their artistry highly. At right is “Song of the Blue Aspens [or] The Evening Flute.” The work was featured in the 1976 “Green Mountain: E. I. Couse in Taos” exhibition at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon, Texas. The Couse estate held onto it for decades after the artist’s passing, finally releasing it in the late 1880s. Big Sky And High Prices: Sun Glows Gold On $10M Coeur d’Alene Sale Auction Action In Reno, Nev. RENO, NEV. — Nothing could buck Coeur d’Alene Art Auction’s July 25 sale of Western and American Art as it went for $10.4 million on 264 lots and an 88 percent sell through rate. Auction house partner Mike Overby said his firm was permitted to have 100 people total in the room for the live auction, which amounted to 85 reserved seats to invited bidders only, with all others bidding by internet, phone and absentee. Together they numbered to around 700 bidders. “It was no problem filling the 85 seats,” Overby said, relating that they got on the phone with clients in June to reserve the spots. “We could have filled double or triple that.” A waiting list formed. The firm did a preview on the Friday before the sale, which allowed for anyone who did not have a reserved seat to come and see any works in person. For any that couldn’t make it out to Reno, Overby and other specialists at the firm were there to answer questions. “We provide high res photos with framed and unframed images, full condition reports and we did some facetime requests, which was new,” he said. “It’s always busy leading up to the sale, but this was a different sort of busy.” The sale’s top lot at $1,633,800 was Thomas Moran’s 1883 painting “Green River, Wyoming,” which sold to a private collector. Overby said the firm anticipated it would do well. “It was such a tremendous painting,” he gushed. Moran visited and sketched Green River on his first trip out West in 1871. He would return in 1879 to create more sketches, which were likely the foundation for this painting. Green River paintings from Moran continue to be some of the most sought-after by the artist for their power of image and mastery of golden light. The auction house said it was the highest result for any Moran at auction this year. Four works in the sale came by descent from the estate of Joseph S. Cullinan, an early Twentieth Century Houston Roger Medearls (1920-2001) was a student of Thomas Hart Benton, and that Regionalist influence is felt in this 1984 painting, “Summer Pastoral,” which sold for $59,500. Acrylic on canvas stretched over board, 27 by 40 inches. Ernest L. Blumenschein’s (1874-1960) “White Sun” a 1927 oil on canvas, sold for $357,000. It was the top selling lot of four works consigned by the family of early Twentieth Century Houston oilman Joseph S. Cullinan, whose company would later become Texaco. A Cullinan Wing exists at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. This work featured a contemporaneous letter from the artist identifying its subject, White Sun, whose Spanish name was Juan Martinez, though he was known in his community as Big John. Cullinan purchased the work directly from the artist and it remained in the family by descent ever since. Thomas Moran’s (1837-1926) “Green River, Wyoming” was the sale’s top lot at $1,638,000. The scene, with its golden sky and towering butte, is an iconic one for Moran and always very desirable among collectors of Western art. Moran visited the scene on his first trip out West in 1871 and would return to sketch it again in 1879. This work was made in his studio in 1883. “Wire Trouble on the Overland Telegraph” is a 1993 painting by Tom Lovell (1909-1997) that brought $142,800. The artist wrote, “After the Sand Creek massacre in 1864 the Cheyenne fought back wreaking havoc along the Platte River closing down the stage line and defeating the cavalry at every turn. The Indians knew that the telegraph carried bad news for them and they methodically burned down poles and chopped up wire using what ever fuel was handy, willow twigs in this case.” Oil on canvas, 36 by 28 inches.

16 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 E. William Gollings’ (1878-1932), “The Red Man’s Directions” sold for $297,500. The 1924 oil on canvas measured 22 by 30 inches and featured an unbroken chain of provenance back to the artist. The lot brought the same price when Coeur d’Alene last sold it in 2016. Charles M. Russell’s (1864-1926) “Blackfeet War Party” sold for $190,400. The work dated to circa 1896 and shows off the artist’s mastery of watercolor, a medium few other Western artists were working in at the time. Watercolor and gouache on paper, 15 by 22 inches. Painted this year, Mark Boedges’ (b 1973) “Clear Western Water” sold for $32,725. Boedges wrote, “Having lived in and traveled throughout the Rockies for many years, it’s not just the high, snowcovered peaks that I find emblematic of the region’s grandeur and allure. It’s the water; in particular that ice cold, crystal clear snowmelt that comes with spring. Eternal rebirth. Eternally refreshing and invigorating — even if I’m a thousand miles away and it’s only in my mind.” Oil on board, 20 by 30 inches. Coeur d’Alene Sale Edward Borein’s (1872-1945) “Trail Boss” had exhibition history to the 2007-08 show “Coloring the West: Watercolors and Oils by Edward Borein” at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The 15-by-19¾-inch watercolor on paper sold for $83,300. Logan Maxwell Hagege’s (b 1980) “Where Land Meets Sky” went above estimate when it sold for $154,700. The 2017 work debuted at the 2017 “Masters of the American West” exhibition at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles. Hagege won the Thomas Moran Award at that exhibition for a different submission. Oil on canvas, 44 by 54 inches. Rising to $142,800 was “New Preston Falls II,” a Connecticut waterfall scene by Richard Schmid (b 1934). The 30-by-40-inch oil on canvas features a falls on the East Aspetuck River. A good scene from Sydney Laurence (1865-1940), “The Hour before Daylight,” sold for $38,675. The 15-by-20-inch oil on canvas was executed in 1925. Rising to $32,275 was Joseph Henry Sharp’s (1859-1953) “A Corn Dance,” a small 7-by5-inch oil on board that came by descent from the collection of Joseph S. Cullinan. “New Mexico Zinnias” by Victor Higgins (1884-1949) was the second highest result in the auction, selling for $416,500. The oil on canvas earned another silver medal as the second highest still life from the artist to sell at auction. Coeur d’Alene Art Auction hold’s the artist’s auction record at $833,000. Oil on canvas, 30 by 24 inches.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 17 oilman who was the founder of a company that would later become Texaco. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, has a Cullinan Hall, which was funded by Cullinan’s daughter, Nina. The four works from that family were all originally purchased from the artists and totaled more than $538,000. Leading them was Ernest L. Blumenschein’s (1874-1960) 1927 oil on canvas “White Sun.” It came with a 1927 letter from the artist that read: “His [White Sun’s] Spanish name is Juan Martinez and he is known as ‘Big John’ to distinguish him from another of the same name. His father is Mauresio Martinez, a famous character, who in his boyhood had a fight with another Pueblo which ended disastrously, for Mauresio in his anger threw a stone at his adversary, killing him outright. For this act he was sentenced to forever live outside the community wall. And to this day, he is now over 90, he lives in a single house just beside the wall, and his children, still faithful to the old man, live with him.” Two works from E.I. Couse (1866-1936) brought strong results, “The Butterfly,” a 1919 nocturne oil on canvas, sold for $101,150. Of the work, founder of the Couse Foundation, Virginia Couse Leavitt, wrote, “Couse was well known for his tonal paintings of moonlight and firelight. One might question, however, why he chose moonlight as the setting for his painting ‘The Butterfly.’ Couse often took his models into the countryside around Taos in order to inspire fresh subjects for his work. These trips enabled him to make studies and to observe his models in natural settings. In 1919 Ben Lujan and one of his children accompanied Couse Carl Rungius’ (1869-1959) top work was “Herd Bull,” a 24-by32-inch oil on canvas that had provenance to Richard Mellon. on one of these expeditions. As they posed in the woods beside a stream, a butterfly landed on the child’s hand. This must have been a magical moment for the child, and it inspired Couse to use it as the subject of a painting. Although the actual event would have taken place in the daylight hours, Couse chose to record it in the moonlight, thus creating an ethereal effect to help the viewer experience some of the same wonder the child must have felt as he held a butterfly in his hands.” Couse’s other work from that collection spoke to the firelight: “Mending the Drum Stick,” a 12¼-by16-inch oil on canvas, sold for $47,600. Behind was Joseph Henry Sharp’s (1859-1953) 7-by-5-inch oil on board, titled “A Corn Dance,” which sold for $32,725. Charles M. Russell had eight sold works in the sale with a gross tally of just over $600,000. Leading was “Blackfeet War Party,” a circa 1896 watercolor and gouache on LePho Floral Blooms For Sloans & Kenyon paper that brought $190,400. Behind at $178,500 was “With a Good Hoss under Him, It was Easy for an Injun to get Meat.” And behind still at $154,600 was the watercolor “Planning the Attack (The Wagon Train).” According to Dr Larry Len Peterson, Russell mastered the watercolor medium largely from reading how-to artists books and observing other artist’s works, including those by Winslow Homer and John Singer Sargent. Peterson wrote, “It is striking how few Western American artists in Russell’s era worked in watercolor and how accomplished and prolific Russell would become in this media. In fact, one can make a case that Russell’s greatest talent was not oil painting or sculpting, but his mastery of watercolor.” Other standouts in the sale included Taos Society artist Victor Higgins’ (1884-1949) “New Mexico Zinnias,” a vibrant still life oil on canvas that sold for $416,500. The auction house said it was the sec- “Moonrise over the Mesa,” a 1937 work from Frank Tenney Johnson (1874-1939) sold for $142,800. The original bill of sale came with the painting. Oil on canvas, 26 by 36 inches. ond highest auction result for any Higgins still life to date. With provenance to Richard Mellon was a Carl Rungius (1869-1959) 24-by-32-inch oil on canvas titled “Herd Bull,” which sold for $339,150. Contemporary works were led by a 2017 oil on canvas by Logan Maxwell Hagege (b 1980), titled “Where Land Meets Sky,” that brought $154,700. It had made its debut in the same year it was painted at the “Masters of the American West” exhibition at the Autry Museum of the American West. Hagege won the Thomas Moran Award for a different entry in that exhibition. Just behind at $142,800 was Richard Schmid’s (b 1934) “New Preston Falls II,” a 1989 oil on canvas depicting a waterfall on the East Aspetuck River in Connecticut. It was sold from the K.T. Wiedemann Foundation in Wichita, Kansas. Overby said that nearly all of his buyers were private collectors in this sale, many of whom let their love of the West guide their collecting. For additional information, www.cdaartauction.com or 208772-9009. WANTED ROGERS JOHN STATUARY ACTIVELY SEEKING: THE BUSHWHACKER • HENRY WARD BEECHER MARGUERITE AND MARTHA and all others Contact the studio of Mel Zapata (516) 686-6566 THE GALLERY Special Section A Special Fine Art Centerfold Section - In Full Color in Antiques and The Arts Weekly and online at www.antiquesandthearts.com Would you like to sell works of art to people who are passionate about art and acquisition? Bring in new clients? Reach out to collectors? These are all good reasons to submit an ad and an article for the Fall issue of The Gallery. FREE PUBLICITY FOR ADVERTISERS AND SELECT NON-PROFITS Deadline For Ad Materials & Publicity: September 2, 2020 Issue Dated: CHEVY CHASE, MD. — A vibrant yellow-toned composition depicting a woman and man with vase of flowers by Vietnamese French artist Le Pho (19072001) brightened Sloans & Kenyon’s July 30 sale when it bloomed to $158,600 from a private collector from the Philippines bidding on the phone. They prevailed against six other phone bidders who were competing on the lot, five of them from four countries in Europe and Asia. The work, done in oil on canvas that measured 32 by 39 inches, had previously been handled by the New York City gallerist Wally Findlay. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.sloansandkenyon.com. NEW YORK CITY — On view through August 23, the Museum of Arts and Design presents a major exhibition of works by architectural artist and painter Brian Clarke’s stained glass screens, compositions in lead and related drawings on paper, “Brian Clarke: The Art of Light” The Museum of Arts and Design is at 2 Columbus Circle. For information, 212-299-7777 or www.madmuseum.org. October 9, 2020 (Paper mailed September 29, 2020) SEND US YOUR AD: Email Barb Ruscoe at: Barb@thebee.com MAIL ALL NON-ELECTRONIC AD AND ARTICLE MATERIALS TO: Barb Ruscoe/The Gallery Antiques and The Arts Weekly P.O. Box 5503, 5 Church Hill Road Newtown, CT 06470 THE GALLERY • THE GALLERY • THE GALLERY • THE GALLERY ANTIQUES AND THE ARTS WEEK LY  5 CHURCH HILL RD  BOX 5503  NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, 06470  FALL 2019 For More Info: (203) 426-3141

18 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 From The Archives A Look At The Industry 45 Years Ago This Issue

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 19 From The Archives A Look At The Industry 45 Years Ago This Issue

20 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 From The Archives A Look At The Industry 45 Years Ago This Issue

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 21 From The Archives A Look At The Industry 45 Years Ago This Issue

22 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Morphy’s To Unleash 2,100 High-Powered Lots With August 11-13 Field & Range Firearms Auction German Blaser over/under shotgun/rifle B95 combination gun with case and additional barrel set, two Zeiss Diavari-Z scopes ($5/8,000) DENVER, PENN. — No matter how impressive a collector’s gun display may be, there is always room for one more high-quality firearm if it is on par with those being offered at Morphy’s August 11-13 Field & Range Firearms Auction. Over the span of three days, more than 2,100 arms will be presented, including 275 antique rifles, 704 modern rifles, 41 antique shotguns, 231 modern shotguns, 252 antique handguns, 510 modern handguns and 25 soughtafter NFA items (BATF approval required prior to transfer), plus three cannons, scopes, accessories and ammunition. In addition to in-person bidding at the gallery, Morphy’s welcomes absentee, phone and Internet live bidding through Morphy Live. “Whether they’re Colts that were trusted sidearms of Western settlers or weapons of war, every gun has a story. Within our catalog descriptions, we include those stories and historical details, which are important to collectors who bid in our sales,” said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions. There are many desirable Engraved Colt single-action .45-caliber Army revolver, made in 1874, second year of the model’s production ($5/7,000) Browning Citori four-barrel skeet set, Grade VII shotgun ($4/$6,000) entries in the Nineteenth Century American gun selection, starting with an engraved Colt single-action .45-caliber Army Revolver made in 1874, the model’s second year of production. It has a single-line address on top of the barrel, a two-line patent date, and the full serial number on several of the gun’s components ($5/7,000). An exceptional World War I US Colt Model 1911 semiautomatic pistol retains a prime pair of original Colt Diamond- pattern Type 1 walnut grips. It is marked on the left side of the slide “Model Of 1911 U.S. Army” and is additionally marked to indicate it was USmartially inspected. The frame reads: “United States Property” and “No 163970.” The gun’s action works properly and it is graded VF with an excellent bore ($3/4,000). A special order .32-caliber Winchester 1894 Deluxe Carbine ($4/6,000) was built on July 15, 1904, as confirmed in the accompanying document Wiscasset Bay Gallery Shows Impressionism, Modernism & Realism WISCASSET, MAINE — The exhibition, “Impressionism, Modernism and Realism,” which opens Saturday, August 15, at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery, spans the early Nineteenth through mid-Twentieth Centuries with works by Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Belgian and American artists. The exhibition will be on view through September 30. Of particular interest is a vibrant watercolor by neoimpressionist, Hippolyte Petitjean (French, 1854-1929). Using his pointillist technique, Petitjean depicts a vase of flowers emerging out of a background of green, purple and yellow dots. A work by fellow neo-impressionist, Theo van Rysselberghe (Belgian, 18621926), renders a semi-draped nude in sanguine on paper. Modernist and fauvist Raoul Dufy’s (French, 1877-1953) charming ink wash on paper shows a sea with sailboats, steamers, waves and a floating figure. On the more traditional, impressionist front is a view of Paris and the Seine River with steamboats, fishermen, dogs and ladies with parasols by Paul Vogler (French, 18531904). Complementing Vogler’s cityscape is the American impressionist, Carl Hirschberg’s (1854-1923) view of Concarneau Harbor in Brittany. Jay Hall Connaway (American, 1893-1970) is represented by large, dynamic oils as well as small delicate watercolors of Lobster Cove and the head- Charles Ebert (American, 1873-1959), “View of Fish Beach, Monhegan,” oil on board. lands on Monhegan Island. Another American impressionist Charles Ebert (1873-1959) from Old Lyme, Conn., summered on Monhegan. Ebert’s colorful, broken brushstrokes skillfully capture island life on a crisp summer day with billowing clouds and deep turquoise waters. On the more urban side of life are Reginald Marsh’s (American, 1898-1954) “Railroad” and “Tug on the East River” and Kenneth Hayes Miller’s (American, 1876-1952) “Leaving the Shop, 1929” which depicts two well-dressed ladies in furs chatting under an umbrella. Other American and European artists represented in the exhibition include Paul Cezanne (French, 1839-1906), Marie Laurencin (French, 18831956) August Rodin (French, 1840-1917), and Carolus-Duran (French, 1838-1917). The Wiscasset Bay Gallery is at 67 Main Street. For more information, 207-882-7682 or www.wiscassetbaygallery.com. SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga Automobile Museum reopens with the exhibit, “Dyson Racing | The Private Collection.” The exhibit will run through November 1 and showcases cars that were part of the history and legacy of the Poughkeepsie racing outfit and its owner, Rob Dyson. The museum is at 110 Avenue of the Pines. For information, 518587-1935 or saratogaautomuseum.org. from Cody Firearms Records. Its history also includes having been received and repaired at the Winchester factory in 1917, then returned to its owner. Morphy’s catalog description notes: “The repair performed in 1917 explains the offset Winchester proof currently found on the breech of the barrel and on the receiver.” Many desirable shotguns will cross the auction block, including a Winchester Model 21 16-gauge side-by-side made in 1936 ($4,5/7,500). Its blued receiver is marked “Skeet” with a Winchester single selective trigger, ejectors and nonautomatic safety. Another skeet set consists of a discontinued Browning Citori Grade VII shotgun ($4/6,000) with four barrels: 410, 28, 20 and 12 bore. All barrels have vent ribs with a white center bead and a white bead sight. They also come with three Invector choke tubes per barrel set. The gun is gold-inlaid with scenes of flaring ducks (left panel), a German shorthair pointer dog (bottom panel), and two pheasants and a hunting dog (right panel). The fitted case is included. Bearing all the earmarkings of superior German gun craftsmanship, a Blaser over/ under shotgun/rifle B95 combination gun ($5/8,000) has two barrel sets, the first being a 16 gauge over 5.6x50. Both barrels have German nitro proofs and breeches with caliber designation. There is also a Munich proofmark. The bottom of the rifle barrel is import-marked for Foxtrot Lima Enterprises, Skaneateles, N.Y. The gun comes with two Zeiss Diavari-Z scopes and a fitted case. Morphy’s August 11-13 Field & Range Firearms Auction will be held at the company’s gallery, starting each day at 10 am. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions or information, call 877-968-8880, email info@ morphyauctions.com or visit www.morphyauctions.com. Syracuse University Virtual Artist Talks SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse University Art Museum announces “Art @ Home,” a series of virtual conversations that connect contemporary artists and their work to friends and alumni of Syracuse University. Moderated by talented curatorial staff from the Museum and faculty from the College of Visual and Performing Arts, three artists — Jave Yoshimoto, Richard Pasquarelli and Deborah Roberts — will share details about their process, presentation and inspiration, as well as share perspectives about their time at the university as students. These virtual sessions will allow the audience to listen to innovative and diverse visual artists in an ongoing conversation with you — their audience — on stimulating issues in culture today, including how the current events of today, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have affected their art careers and message. Chosen for their creative brilliance and fresh perspectives, these speakers will share their vision, working process, and insights on the societal, cultural and thematic trends they represent. The series schedule is as follows: Thursday, August 11, 4 pm Jave Yoshimoto Yoshimoto was born in Japan to Chinese parents, immigrating to United States at a young age. He received his MFA in painting at Syracuse University. As an artist, he served as an artist-inresidence at various artist colonies across the United States. Yoshimoto is currently an assis- tant professor of arts and foundations coordinator at University of Nebraska at Omaha. Tuesday, August 18, 4 pm Richard Pasquarelli Pasquarelli has exhibited his work in solo and group exhibitions in museums, galleries and art fairs throughout the United States and Europe. His work is represented globally in many public and private collections. Selected residencies include Mass MoCA, the Ragdale Foundation, the Bronx Museum of the Arts and multiple public installations for the city of New York. Thursday, August 20, 4 pm Deborah Roberts Roberts is a mixed media artist whose work challenges the notion of ideal beauty and has been exhibited internationally across the United States and Europe. Roberts’ work in New York includes: in the collections of Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Museum, the Studio Museum in Harlem and the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery in Saratoga Springs. Roberts is the recipient of the Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant (2016) and Ginsburg-Klaus Award Fellowship (2014). A collaboration between the Syracuse University Art Museum, College of Visual and Performing Arts and the Office of Alumni Engagement to inspire a rich conversation between speakers, artists and the audience, these events are free and open to the public. Registration is required at: http://cc.syr.edu/artathome.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 23 Significant J.H. Sharp Lot Draws $335,000— Don’t Call It A Summer Sale: Shapiro’s July Auction Was Strong Across Categories Auction Action In Mamaroneck, N.Y. MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Auctioneer Gene Shapiro said the term “summer sale,” long a pejorative for sluggish results or lower quality items, was illfitting in not only the current climate, but also in relation to his July 25 auction, which grossed $2,270,000. “It was just a good sale,” he said. “It could have happened in April or November,” times of the year when auctioneers typically see stronger interest. But the fix for the stuff has to come from somewhere, and it’s likely not going to happen on a virtual talk with a curator or a video through the rose garden. The thirst for collecting follows the action, and the action right now is on the block at auction houses. “The preview was well attended,” Shapiro said. “During lockdown, while so many museums are closed, it’s fun to visit an auction preview. We have a lot of room, no one can enter the building without a mask. Now is as good a time as any to visit auctions.” Shapiro said the sale drew from 30 to 40 consignors, led by a $335,000 result for a historically significant lot: a Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953) still life work en suite with a Spanish Colonial chest pictured in the painting. On the back of the painting, Sharp wrote of its subjects: “A Prehistoric Bowl — Excavated Near The Pueblo of Zuni, N. Mex. ($500 prize Pasadena Art Inst. 1935). Chest was property of Gov. Bent, 1st Gov. of New Mexico, killed in the battle of Taos in last war of Indians + Gov’t Red drapery I bought from the back of a camel (over howda) in Biskra, Africa. -J. H. Sharp. Taos, N. Mex.” All of the pieces in the painting, as well as the painting itself, were sold by the artist to Laura Scudder, at whose house in La Habra Heights, Calif., Sharp used to stay during the 1930s-40s. The drapery and the bowl are lost, but the chest and painting were never divided. They passed by descent to her grandson, Mark Scudder, who passed away in 2017. This Egyptian Revival gilt-silver centerpiece dates to the Twentieth Century and sold for $16,250. Sphinx are seen on the base, figural heads to the stem and gryphons on the tray. It was marked A.M. for Alexander Moor with the St Petersburg town mark. Vu Cao Dam’s (Vietnamese-French, 19082000) “Jeune Musicienne de Lune,” 1969, sold for $58,500. The consignor had bought it at Leslie Hindman just eight months ago for about half that price. There was good interest in the lot, including a number of dealers, collectors and institutions. Davison Koenig, the executive director and curator of the Couse-Sharp Historic Site, was on the line and bidding, though ultimately the museum’s pockets were no match for the buyer. Koenig said all of those pieces in the picture were once housed on the property. They are in the midst of turning Sharp’s home into a museum space. While the painting was a stunner, the chest was no dog. That it belonged to the first governor of New Mexico was rather significant, and the designs — with the relief carved panels, the chip-carved borders and the strong geometrics — made for a rather remarkable piece of historic design. The house attributed its maker to the Valdez family of Velarde, N.M. These forms were explored by Elizabeth Fleming in an essay titled “Cultural Negotiations: A Study of the New Mexican Caja” in Chipstone’s American Furniture 2000. A consignment of David Burliuk (1882-1967) works with provenance to Ella Jaffe Friedus, a longtime collector and friend of the artist, posted strong results. “These Burliuk works brought the kind of money that we were seeing at the height of market,” Shapiro said. “That’s indicative of renewed interest from American, Russian and Ukrainian collectors. We’ve always been a market leader for Burliuk and the fact that we got these prices is good for the market overall. Rock solid provenance and good quality works are still very high in demand.” Shapiro said a number of the works from this group were 1940s reimaginations of the artist’s earlier Futurist compositions that he originally exe- Review by Greg Smith, Editor Photos Courtesy Shapiro Auctions Shapiro noted that he has seen strong interest in Vietnamese works by Le Pho and Vu Cao Dam in his sales of late. This one, by Le Pho, is titled “Cueilleur de fleurs,” a 26-by19-7/8-inch oil on canvas that sold above estimate for $78,000. It was ex Wally Findlay Galleries. Bidders liked this pair of Nineteenth Century French Sevres-style porcelain vases as they sold for $32,500, the highest result for any decorative art piece in the sale. They rose 39-3/8 inches tall and featured scenes of courtship and allegorical still lifes. “The Sharp lot was historically relevant to New Mexico,” Shapiro said about this oil on canvas still life painting by Joseph Henry Sharp that sold together with the chest pictured in it, both bringing the sale’s top result at $335,000. It sold to a private collector, underbid by collectors, dealers and the Couse-Sharp Foundation. Sharp wrote on the painting’s verso that the chest was once owned by the first civilian Governor of New Mexico, Charles Bent. It is attributed to the Valdez family of Velarde, N.M. The oil on canvas painting measures 39¾ by 36¼ inches and was passed down in the family of Laura Scudder, who purchased it along with the chest, bowl and drapery, directly from the artist. The bowl and drapery are lost. David Burliuk signed this work, titled “Carousel,” with a date of 1917, though Shapiro said it was a tongue-in-cheek jest by the artist, who reimagined his early Futurist works from the 1910s again in the 1940s. This was likely executed in the latter. The oil on burlap work, 20-1/8 by 30¼ inches, came by descent from the estate of Ella Jaffe Friedus, a longtime collector and friend of the artist. Shapiro noted that these works, given their strong provenance, were very well received by the marketplace and sold for a premium. This one brought $59,375 over a $9,000 high estimate.

24 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 A pair of yellow gold and diamond ear clips from Van Cleef & Arpels brought its high estimate at $24,700. The sale’s second highest lot was “On the Bus,” a 1970 oil on canvas by Alexander Samokhvalov (Russian, 1894-1971) that brought $245,000. The artist painted it in the year before his death. “Step Forward” is a 47¼inch bronze by Russian contemporary artist Grisha Bruskin (b 1945), executed in 2003. It sold for $56,250. Albion Birks of Mintons produced this trio in 1916, a patesur-pate amphora and pair of vases with allegorical scenes that sold for $21,250. The amphora rises to 13 inches tall. A golden sky rises over this mountain lake in “Under Red Pike, Cumberland” by John Atkinson Grimshaw (British, 1836-1893). The oil on canvas measures 20 by 30 inches and was executed in 1884. It sold for $50,000. Very finely made was this Japanese giltiron Koro that brought triple estimate at $25,000. The catalog wrote that it was purportedly exhibited at the 1877 First Domestic Exposition in Tokyo and illustrated in the accompanying exhibition catalog. Shapiro Auctions On the back of David Burliuk’s (1882-1967) oil on canvasboard, he wrote “I have a horse / you have a cow / let us be married / now.” The 17-7/8-by-15-inch work sold for $28,575, quadrupling estimate. It came by descent from the estate of Ella Jaffe Friedus, a longtime collector and friend of Burliuk. “The Kiss of the Hand,” an 1888 oil on panel by Paul Friedrich Meyerheim (German, 1842-1915) sold for $13,750. It measured 21 by 27½ inches. Maximilien Luce (1858-1941), “Paysage au bord de la riviere,” 1896, a 19¼-by-26-inch oil on canvas, sold for $150,000. The auction house wrote that the work was completed shortly after Luce’s visit to Camille Pissarro in Eragny-surEpte in September, 1895. One half of this duo, the Poseidon figure, seen right and titled “Marble Turtle With Triton – Bronze,” was exhibited by its maker Edward F. Caldwell & Co., at the 1903 annual exhibit of the Architectural League of New York. The company would make a companion piece which fittingly displays the god’s wife, Amphitrite. The bronze figures on marble turtles sold for $25,000. Done just last year, Natalia Nesterova’s (Russian, b 1944) “Trout” sold for $12,500. The work was acquired directly from the artist by the consignor. The oil on canvas measured 41½ by 29-7/8 inches.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 25 cuted in the 1910s and became well-known for. Among them was his highest result, “Carousel,” a 20-1/8-by-30¼-inch oil on burlap that sold for $59,375 on a $9,000 estimate. Burliuk dated the composition 1917 in a tongue-in-cheek manner, a way of looking back. Behind at $28,575 was “Marriage Portrait (I have a horse…),” a 17-7/8-by15-inch oil on canvas board. The painting features a man with a picture of a horse on his cheek, a woman with a picture of a cow on her cheek, and is inscribed verso, “I have a horse / you have a cow / let us be married / now.” Other fine artworks did well against estimate, including a dated 1970 Alexander Samokhvalov (Russian, 1894-1971) work titled “On the Bus” that sold for $245,000. On the rainy-day bus scene group portrait, the auction house wrote, “From the Socialist Realist subway scenes of the 1930s to the photorealistic paintings of Semen Faibisovich, the Russian painting tradition has never been able to abandon the hidden poetic potential of the day-to-day traveler.” Maximilien Luce’s (1858-1941) dated 1896 “Paysage au bord de la riviere,” a 19¼-by-26-inch oil on canvas, sold for $150,000. The auction house wrote that the work was completed shortly after Luce’s visit to Camille Pissarro in Eragny-sur-Epte near Normandy, where he stayed during the month of September, 1895. Over half the image is sky, with every line in the painting — the foreground river, the clouds, the distant hillside and the town’s roofline — all pointing towards the point at which the town’s church spire reaches the heavens. In decorative arts, the sale was led by a pair of Nineteenth Century French Sevres-style porcelain vases that brought $32,500 on a $15,000 estimate. The central cartouches depicted scenes of courtship and allegorical still lifes. Rising to $25,000 on an $8,000 high estimate was a Japanese gilt-iron Koro that was purportedly exhibited at the 1877 First Domestic Exposition in Tokyo and illustrated in the accompanying exhibition catalog. It measured 10-7/8 inches high. Also with exhibition history was a pair of bronze and marble lamps by Edward F. Caldwell & Co., depicting Poseidon and Amphitrite in bronze, seated atop marble sea turtles, each holding gilt cornucopias in the form of a fish and a shell. The Poseidon model, titled “Marble Turtle With Triton – Bronze,” was exhibited by the Eugene Verboeckhoven’s (Belgian, 1798-1881) “Sheep Dog Guarding his Flock,” an 1860 oil on panel work, sold between estimate for $50,000. company in 1903 at the annual exhibit of the Architectural League of New York in the galleries of the Fine Art Society at 215 West 57th Street. Shapiro said interest was strong across all of the firm’s platforms and he was pleased with the results of the sale among its different categories: Russian, French and Vietnamese art; decorative arts; furniture and jewelry. For additional information, www.shapiroauctions.com or 212-717-7500. ‘Anything But Simple: Shaker Gift Drawings & Women Who Made Them’ At New Britain Museum NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — The New Britain Museum of American Art (NBMAA) has announced a newly-updated exhibition schedule for its 2020/20+Women @ NBMAA initiative, a more than yearlong series of seven groundbreaking exhibitions devoted exclusively to the presentation of works by women artists. Two exhibitions have been extended from their original closing dates: “Kara Walker: Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)” will be on view through August 23, while “In Thread and On Paper: Anni Albers in Connecticut” will continue through September 13. The recently opened exhibition, “Anything but Simple: Shaker Gift Drawings and the Women Who Made Them” will close January 10. The following upcoming exhibitions will be on view as follows: “Lights, Camera, Ellen Carey: A Solo Exhibition at The Delamar Presented by NBMAA” (September 10-March 1); “Some Day is Now: Women, Art & Social Change’ (October 1-January 31); “Shantell Martin (October 22-April 18); “Over Time We’re Left with the Best: Helen Frankenthaler Late Works 1990–2003” (February 11-May 23); and “Jennifer Wen Ma (May 6-September 26, 2021). For complete exhibition details, https://nbmaa.org/ exhibitions/2020. The artists selected represent diversity in race, ethnicity, age, experience, multiple perspectives, cultural backgrounds, career, geography and medium. Kara Walker, for example, explores race, gender, violence and identity in representations of the African American experience. Anni Albers is considered the most important textile artist of the Twentieth Century, as well as an influential designer, printmaker and educator. Shantell Martin’s work is unique in her innovative and multidisciplinary output — combining art, commerce and technology, while Jennifer Ma’s interdisciplinary practice bridges installation, public art, performance and community engagement. Helen Frankenthaler has long been recognized as one of the great American artists of the Twentieth Century. The museum will also present two group thematic exhibitions as part of the 2020 yearlong program. One exhibition, “Anything but Simple: Shaker Gift Drawings and the Women Who Made Them,” features rare Shaker “Gift” or “Spirit” drawings created by women between 1843-57, which are unique to the Shakers and to American religious culture. The other exhibition, titled “Some Day is Now: Women, Art, and Social Change,” marks the centennial of American women’s suffrage and features artists, including Yoko Ono, Nancy Spero, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Carrie Mae Weems, the Guerrilla Girls, among others, whose work advocates for social empowerment and change. Individually and collectively, the works by these artists challenge and inspire women and people of all genders, races and ethnicities. “The arts and cultural heritage of our great metropolitan centers and of cities like New Britain as well as other small towns, villages and rural communities tell a quintessentially American story,” explains Min Jung Kim, director of the New Britain Museum of American Art. “The NBMAA has always been committed to reflecting various American Historic Railpark In Kentucky Stays Busy With Renovations By Abbey Nutter, Bowling Green Daily News BOWLING GREEN, KY. (AP) — It only recently reopened amid the pandemic, but it has been full speed ahead at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum on needed renovations to its historic railcars. Director Jamie Johnson said eight train cars can be found at the RailPark housed at the L&N Depot, five of which are on the attraction’s railcar tours. Johnson said the park is working on a variety of projects involving the cars. “Typically what our real priority is with the five cars that are on the tour is to do anything maintenance-wise to keep them in a good enough manner to bring people over them,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of little stuff.”’ One of these smaller projects, Johnson said, was the recent repainting of the floors in the engine car. Other ongoing projects include restoring windows in the post office and presidential cars and repairing a roof leak in the dining car. Johnson said another project is underway in the Towering Pines sleeper car. Johnson said the project was broken into three phases, the first of which is to reupholster seating in the third-class area. “We had already started on this path to restore those seats, and it cost about $1,500 per seat to get those restored,”Johnson said. Johnson said that there will be 12 seats restored during the first phase. The museum has asked community members to sponsor the repairs with donations. The second phase is reupholstering the second-class seating, where each seat will cost around $1,000 to repair. The final phase of the project, according to Johnson, is restoring the car’s flooring, which she said would cost around $3,500. Johnson said the RailPark has received a $1,000 donation toward the third phase but still needs $2,500 to complete it. The RailPark is taking donations for this project via Donor View. “When you start getting into the other cars, it’s just a whole other ballgame,” Johnson said, referring to the three cars not yet on the attractions tours. Work is continuing on a World War II hospital car, including painting and putting in new windows and gaskets. While Johnson said there is no current plan for renovation of the inside of the hospital car, the RailPark has plans for additional exterior painting and striping. They expect to have a tentative plan for the interior by the end of 2020. The World War II hospital car was built in 1945 by the American Car and Foundry Company of St Charles, Mo., and was one of 100 railcars used to bring injured soldiers home during the war. “We’re working on these smaller projects to keep the cars in good condition so that we can continue to bring people into the cars,’’ Johnson said. visual expressions.” Kim explains why a longer-thanyear focus on diverse women artists is so unique at an institution dedicated to American art. “The picture of American art of the Twenty-First Century is one of a rich and varied diversity, reflecting America’s evolving national identity. To be truly ‘American’ now means to embrace diversity. Yet 100 years after women were granted equal voting rights by the Nineteenth Amendment, women artists are still significantly under-represented — not only in the NBMAA’s collection, but in most of the nation’s art museums.” According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts (www.nmwa.org/advocate/getfacts) the artists in most museum’s collections are 87 percent male and 85 percent white. Only 27 percent of major exhibitions are devoted to women artists worldwide. Kim continues, “Our initiative challenges this underrepresentation by celebrating the innovative work and outsized impact of female-identifying artists throughout American history. And we are doing this in one of the oldest museums of Ameri- can art in this country.” The New Britain Museum of American Art is at 56 Lexington Street. For additional information, 860-229-0257 or www.nbmaa.org. MaSter art reStorer & CoNServator of Paintings – Watercolors frames To Museums & Private Collectors Leonard e. SaSSo, LLC 21 Salem Lane, South Salem, N.Y. 10590 914-763-2121 A Distinctive Service U.S. & Foreign Coins – Stamps – Paper Money Bought – Sold – Traded Investment Portfolios – Estate Appraisals – Jewelry • Diamonds – Scrap Silver & Gold – Rare Firearms, Autographs & Antiques • Real estate trades Large free better collector coins, Paper Money or Antique Firearms • Price lists upon request Garyparietti@aol.com • A.N.A. Life member 5705 • www.linumis.com FORGET THE SO-CALLED “BUYERS”-FAIR 2 WAY MARKET MAKER-45 YEARS EXPERIENCE PH: 914-242-6090 • Fax: 914-242-6091 L.C. Tiffany Collectibles Specializing in Tiffany Studios Glass • Bronzes • Inkwells Candlesticks • Fancy Goods Desk Items • Lamps P.O. Box 290 White Plains, NY 10605 914-686-8147 www.teamantiques.com Call or write for our catalogue info@teamantiques.com

26 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Auction Action In New York City History Unfolds At Sotheby’s With Eric C. Caren Collection Review by W.A. Demers, Senior Editor Photos Courtesy of Sotheby’s NEW YORK CITY — Historical paper king Eric C. Caren was 4,000 miles away in Costa Rica when Sotheby’s conducted a July 21 auction of his collection. From that vantage point — he and his girlfriend had caught the last plane out of the United States before the coronavirus lockdown — he told Antiques and the Arts Weekly before the sale that he was gratified not only to be having the eighth such sale of his How History Unfolds collection but that he had also teamed up with a world-renowned authentication firm to precertify each item crossing the block. “People come up to me all the time and say, ‘So, you’ve sold your collection,’” Eric C. Caren told Antiques and The Arts Weekly. “No, I tell them, I’m still actively collecting, although I happily put this collection together.” The 115 lots of historical paper that came up in Sotheby’s books and manuscripts auction represented but a small percentage of the 1-million-piece private inventory for the dealer, formerly of Westchester County, N.Y., and widely recognized on the trade show circuit. “I’m proud that this is my eighth single-owner auction,” he said, his contribution in this sale ranging from the age of Columbus to the computer age and presenting a broad selection of categories and genres. In these days of COVID-19 when the majority of auctions, such as this one, are being conducted online, Caren said he is doubly proud of the tie-up he made Autographed letter by Continental Army Major General Charles Lee regarding the Battle of Bunker Hill, Cambridge, 20 July 1775, finished at $7,500. Book of Common Prayer, London: Richard Jugge, bound with The Whole Booke of Psalmes, Collected into English Meter. London: John Day, 1575, realized $6,875. A rarity that nearly quadrupled its high estimate of $3,500 to finish at $13,750 was Georgia’s first newspaper, the Georgia Gazette, No. 148, Wednesday, July 23, 1766. A rare edition of the first Englishlanguage newspaper in China, Canton Register, Volume 7, number 1– volume 8, number 52. Canton, China, 7 January 1834-29 December 1835, went out at $9,375. One of the finest signatures of John Hancock ever to be seen was affixed to a commission for Major General Benjamin Lincoln, February 19, 1777 and it brought $27,000. Leading the sale was this autograph letter signed (“Go: Washington”) as Continental Commander to Bryan Fairfax, hoping for good news regarding the peace negotiations to end the Revolutionary War — not knowing the preliminary articles of peace had been signed two weeks earlier. The two-page document (one page shown) sold for $60,000. with Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the world’s largest third-party sports card authentication service and increasingly the acknowledged leader in authenticating even non-sports items that come up for bid. “Before consigning to this sale, I reached out to the president of PSA to register and precertify every single item. It’s a double branding with Sotheby’s and PSA and it’s really a way to permanently record provenance,” he said. The most valuable item crossing the virtual block in the auction was an autograph letter signed (“Go: Washington”) as Continental Commander to Bryan Fairfax, hoping for good news regarding the peace negotiations to end the Revolutionary War — not knowing the preliminary articles of peace had been signed two weeks earlier. The twopage document, which sold for $60,000, reveals a cold, tired and anxious commander at his Newburgh headquarters, wondering to one of his oldest friends if the next news from Great Britain will signal “the continuance of the war — or acceptance of peace.” One of the finest signatures of John Hancock ever to be seen, on an important commission for a major general, was a notable highlight, selling for $27,000. Benjamin Lincoln’s commission as major general was signed by John Hancock as president of Congress on February 19, 1777. The partially printed broadside document, 8-5/8 by 13½ inches, on laid paper, was accomplished in a neat clerical hand, counter- signed by Charles Thomson as secretary of Congress. Catalog notes state that Lincoln was recommended for his commission by George Washington himself. He came to Washington’s attention because of his skill in organizing and leading often poorly trained and equipped militiamen, particularly during the actions around New York City in the summer and autumn of 1776. Fetching $25,000 were five Revolutionary War-era manuscript documents signed by some of the first African Americans to fight for the American cause, dated less than a month after Lexington and Concord, Natick, Mass., 15 May 1775. The primary document lists 11 troops, at least six of whom were Native or African American. Each soldier named is showing as owing varying amounts of money to other Natick residents (presumably as a deposit for the arms in question). Catalog notes point out that during this period, it is estimated that 20,000 African Americans joined the British campaign, which promised freedom to slaves, as Black Loyalists, and some 9,000 African Americans became Black Patriots. In total, around 450,000 soldiers and militia served the American cause, meaning that Black soldiers made up approximately four percent of the patriots’ numbers. What is considered the earliest dated photograph, a December 2, 1839, image of a fern taken by the “Father of British Forensics” Alfred Swaine Taylor, was bid to $8,750. A partially engraved document signed “James K. Polk” as 11th president, being an order to secretary of state James Buchanan to affix the Seal of the United States on the first formal treaty between the United States and China earned $13,750. Revealing Washington Letter Leads At $60,000

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 27 Two lots each brought $13,750, one of them having a rarity that nearly quadrupled its high estimate of $3,500. It was Georgia’s first newspaper, the Georgia Gazette, No. 148, Wednesday, July 23, 1766. The paper was founded by the colony’s first printer. James Johnston, a Scottish immigrant, began the weekly Georgia Gazette in April 1763. During the Stamp Act crisis, he suspended publication from November 1765, through late May 1766. This is the tenth issue printed after publication resumed and it includes several speeches from the Georgia legislature acknowledging the “magnanimity and generosity of the British Parliament” in repealing the Stamp Act. The second lot to pull in $13,750 was a partially engraved document signed “James K. Polk” as 11th president, being an order to secretary of state James Buchanan to affix the Seal of the United States on the first formal treaty between the United States and China. The Treaty of Wangxia was the first formal agreement between the United States and the Qing empire, and functioned as an American counterpart to the Anglo-Chinese Treaty of Nanjing that ended the First Opium War in 1842. In effect, the treaty granted the United States privileges to purchase land in the five treaty ports, and to learn Chinese (an act previously forbidden to foreigners). With the familiar and dramatic image of the Boston Massacre as its frontispiece, Boston’s official investigation of the event, which occurred on March 5, 1770, realized $10,625. The day after the Boston Massacre, the town meeting pressured Governor Hutchinson to remove British troops to an island in Boston Harbor. The meeting ordered the preparation of an account of the massacre and began taking depositions, appointing a committee of Bowdoin, Warren and Pemberton to investigate the event. That committee offered the “short narrative on March 19, which includes as an appendix some 96 affidavits of relevant witnesses. The meeting approved the account and ordered it printed, with copies to be delivered to England. Distribution of the Boston edition was at first suppressed, so as not to prejudice the trial of the soldiers, but it was announced in the Boston Evening Post of 16 July that a pamphlet was to be printed “from the London edition.” By the next week it was widely available. Another “first” surfaced in the guise of the first English-language newspaper in China, a rare copy of the paper that was published in Canton (now Guangzhou) from 1827 to 1843. Canton Register, Volume 7, number 1–volume 8, number 52. Canton, China, 7 January 1834-29 December 1835 went out at $9,375. Vying for best performing sleeper in the sale was what is considered the earliest dated photograph, a December 2, Boston’s official investigation of the 1839, image of a fern taken by the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770, “Father of British Forensics” Alfred realized $10,625. Swaine Taylor. More aptly categorized as a “photogenic drawing,” the image “The results were entirely unpredictable. Years ago, I would have had a betwas bid to $8,750. Rounding out the sale’s top ten high- ter sense of what would sell, what lights were an autographed letter by wouldn’t sell. The market is very unpreContinental Army Major General dictable now.” Still, Caren said he was satisfied with Charles Lee regarding the Battle of Bunker Hill, Cambridge, 20 July 1775, the gross. And while he puts together which finished at $7,500; and a Book of the ninth sale from his archive — aucCommon Prayer, London: Richard tion house TBD — he is concurrently Jugge, bound with The Whole Booke of putting together a six-volume history of Psalmes, Collected into English Meter. the United States — from Columbus to London: John Day, 1575, which earned the computer age — using thousands of images from his archive, some never $6,875. Contacted after the sale, Caren said, seen before. He is currently looking for Fetching $25,000 were five Revolutionary War-era manuscript documents signed by some of the first African Americans to fight for the American cause, dated less than a month after Lexington and Concord, Natick, Mass., 15 May 1775. a publisher, he said. Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000. The Met Acquires Commissioned Works By Wangechi Mutu NEW YORK CITY — The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of new works by Wangechi Mutu. Two sculptures, “The Seated I” (2019) and “The Seated III” (2019) have been acquired from Mutu’s series of four bronze sculptures collectively titled “The NewOnes will free Us,” originally created for the museum’s inaugural commission for the Met Fifth Avenue facade. Mutu’s sculpture series for the facade was unveiled in September 2019, and the sculptures have continued to preside over the museum’s plaza throughout the pandemic-induced shutdown. They will remain on view until early November. “The Seated I” has been acquired thanks to the generosity of Museum Trustee Cynthia Hazen Polsky and the Hazen Polsky Foundation Fund; the acquisition of “The Seated III” was supported by the Women and the Critical Eye Gifts and Janet Lee Kadesky Ruttenberg Fund, in memory of William S. Lieberman. Sheena Wagstaff, Leonard A. Lauder chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Met, said, “Wangechi’s ingenious vision of powerful female figures based on historical and current African sources set against the BeauxArts facade in the Western tradition is what gives her sculptures magnificent impact. She literally redefines the threshold of this encyclopedic museum. We are so grateful that these works, born out of a commission initiated by the Met, will remain in the collection.” With “The NewOnes, will free Us,” Mutu has reimag- ined a motif common to the history of both African and Western art: the caryatid, a sculpted figure, usually but not always female. Whether carved out of wood for the prestige stool of a West African king or chiseled out of marble for a building on the Athenian Acropolis, the caryatid has always been cast as a load bearer. In her approach, Mutu stages a feminist intervention, liberating the caryatid from her traditional duties and reimagining her as an independent force, a queen in her own right. Mutu does so, moreover, in the context of a neoclassical facade whose original architects sought to convey a far more conservative set of values. Mutu’s bronze sculptures — known individually as The Seated I, II, III and IV — depict four otherworldly female figures. Simultaneously celestial and humanoid, each sculpture is unique, with individualized hands, facial features, ornamentation and patination. In designing their embellishments, Mutu found inspiration in customs practiced by specific groups of high-ranking African women. The horizontal and vertical coils that sheathe the figures’ bodies reference beaded bodices and circular necklaces, while the polished discs set into different parts of their heads allude to lip plates. These same discs reflect light and images from the surrounding environment, beckoning to viewers. Sentinels, protectors and messengers all in one, Mutu’s sculptures affirm the liberating power of new ideas, new people, new forms of knowledge and new ways of living. “The NewOnes, will free Us” constitutes one of Mutu’s most important and remarkable bodies of work to date, the culmination of two decades of sustained artistic experimentation and rigorous research into the relationship between power, culture and representation. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is at 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-535-7710 or www.metmuseum.org. OFFERED FOR SALE Danish Modern Bed/Headboard/End Tables. All one piece. Torring Design: Arenkiel 860-536-9253 WE BUY NEXT aUCTION SAT. AUG. 22 10am www.rolandauctions.com 212.260.2000 150 School St., Glen Cove, NY 11542 Stratford Antique Center Multi-Dealer Group Shop •A fine collection of antiques & collectibles •16,500 sq. ft. of dealer space •Approx. 200 dealers •Gift Certificates available 400 Honeyspot Road, Stratford, CT 06615 (203) 378-7754 Fax (203) 380-2086 Wangechi Mutu (Kenyan, b 1972). “The Seated I,” 2019. Bronze, 80¾ by 31¾ by 37¼ inches, ©Wangechi Mutu. Courtesy of the Artist and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Purchase, Hazen Polsky Foundation Fund and Cynthia Hazen Polsky Gift, in celebration of the museum’s 150th Anniversary, 2020. stratfordantique@aol.com www.stratfordantique.com Visit the Big, Blue Building Open Daily 10-5 Free Coin Appraisals on Wednesdays 11am - 1pm

28 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Poster Auctions International Finds Its El Dorado Auction Action In New York City Review by W.A. Demers, Senior Editor Photos Courtesy Poster Auctions International NEW YORK CITY — The term “El Dorado” comes from Spanish tradition, a way to describe a mythical city or country of fabulous riches by Sixteenth Century explorers in South America. The 81st auction from Poster Auctions International (PAI) on July 21 presented much two-dimensional “gold” in 500 rare and iconic works, some neverbefore-seen designs, along with 43 Spanish Art Nouveau posters, 16 hand painted posters from North Vietnam and works from Cappiello, Chéret, Loupot, Mucha, Toulouse-Lau- trec and other renowned artists. The $1.2 million sale was, according to the firm’s president Jack Rennert, a muchneeded respite from coronavirus concerns. “This auction was anything but typical: we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and this was also our first auction in 35 years to not feature our traditional and highly regarded printed catalog,” said Rennert. “Despite this, we received a strong showing of support, which both surprised us and gratified us. We were also pleased with the ongoing response to Art Nouveau works, which have proven to captivate both new and seasoned collectors. Record prices were set for works by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Alphonse Mucha. And works Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s (1864-1901) tour de force work Eldorado/Aristide Bruant, 1894, sold for $78,000 and was the top lot in the sale. Henry Bellery-Desfontaines, Automobiles Georges Richard, 1905, left the gallery at $19,200. Lautrec’s 1896 La Chaîne Simpson, available for the first time in nine years, fetched $72,000. Alphonse Mucha, The Seasons / L. Brancher, 1900, made $45,600. by Leonetto Cappiello continue to impress; his 1928 “Porto Pitters,” estimated at $8/10,000, was won for $21,600. This auction proved that the passion for posters continues, even at this time of uncertainty.” The Belle Epoque continued to enthrall with Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), who, just as French artist Edgar Degas found a way to mine the milieu of ballet to make a living, chronicled the gritty and enticing nightlife of Paris. His tour de force work Eldorado/Aristide Bruant, 1894, sold for $78,000, and a year’s previous version brought $43,200. In this case, Eldorado was a cabaret located on the Boulevard de Strasbourg, a major thoroughfare in Paris, located in the 10th arrondissement, Despite the fairly discouraging reactions to his first artistic attempt at publicizing Aristide Bruant, Lautrec also designed this poster, at Bruant’s request, for his appearances at the Eldorado. Lautrec used new stones for the drawing, with the same dimensions and the same color arrangement as the design for his Ambassadeurs poster two years prior, but reversed. Just as the red scarf and the widebrimmed hat were Bruant’s trademark, so, too, this poster epitomized Montmartre and its cabaret in the heyday. Following in this poster’s slip-stream was Lautrec’s 1896 La Chaîne Simpson, available for the first time in nine years. Fetching $72,000, the poster depicts the exploits of the champion cyclist Constant Huret, shown in the foreground; in the background are Tristan Bernard, the sports impresario who was a close friend of Lautrec’s, with Louis Bougle, the French agent who adopted the name “Spoke.” Another tour de force work by Lautrec, the 1893 Caudieux, sold for $48,000. Here we see the well-loved cabaret personality in Montmartre, Mon- In Firm’s $1.2 Million Auction, Belle Epoque Paris Nightlife Enthralls With Run Of Toulouse-Lautrec Posters Another tour de force work by Lautrec, the 1893 Caudieux, sold for $48,000. Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Aristide Bruant Dans Son Cabaret, 1893, sold for $43,200. Lautrec’s Divan Japonais, 1893, was bid to $33,600.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 29 Alphonse Mucha, The Seasons, 1896, realized $43,200. Alejandro de Riquer, The Four Seasons, 1900, fetched $12,000. sieur Caudieux, “a large, floppy ball of a man,” shown with coattails billowing behind him as he exits stage right from his performance, his lips pursed in self-satisfaction. More Belle Epoque extravagance was displayed by Lautrec’s Divan Japonais, 1893, which was bid to $33,600. Pictured at the Divan Japonais café concert, Jane Avril appears to be almost smiling, as if the whole thing were an inside joke. Jane is accompanied — or, more likely, being accosted — by noted critic Edouard Dujardin, no doubt with amorous intentions, but Avril’s faintly bemused expression indicates that she is used to this, and will be able to handle him without any trouble. Lautrec’s march across the top tier of this auction was interrupted by prince of Art Nouveau, Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939), whose 1899 Moët & Chandon was among 25 of his greatest works that were on offer. Finishing at $31,000, this design for the firm of Moët & Chandon was used to advertise its White Champagne and Dry Impérial, tempting would-be customers with a seductive being offering choice grapes in a lovely outdoor setting, with flowers at her feet and vine tendrils and leaves all about her head, while Dry Impérial is evoked by a serene repose of a classically beautiful face, gently flowing garment and delicate hues. Much more Mucha included his The Seasons, 1896, which took $43,200, and The Seasons, 1900, which changed hands at $45,600. In addition to the Art Deco era’s playful 1928 Porto Pitters by Lionetto Cappiello, there was Charles Loupot’s (1892-1962) maquette for St Raphaël, a brand of bitters, here promoted by the streamlined incarnation of two waiters who would become the company trademark. The 1947 work was an after-auction sale, bringing $43,200. From the run of Spanish Art Nouveau posters, two works by Alejandro de Riquer (18561920) were notable Ayuniamiento de Barcelona, 1896, finished at $9,600, more than twice its high estimate, and Four Seasons, 1900, also exceeded expectations, realizing $12,000. Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, www.posterauctions.com or 212787-4000. Among Spanish Art Nouveau posters, this one by Alejandro de Riquer, Ayuniamiento de Barcelona, 1896, brought more than twice high estimate at $9,600. Leon Hingre, Fards Dorin, circa 1898, earned $4,560. Alphonse Mucha’s (1860-1939) 1899 Moët & Chandon was among 25 of his greatest works that were on offer, finishing at $31,200. A. Molusson, Trouville / La Piscine, Hippo-Dup, Alcazar d’Eté / Miss Foy, circa 1937, found a buyer at $4,080. circa 1898, garnered $6,600. Charles Loupot’s St Raphaël maquette from 1947 was bid to $43,200. Leonetto Cappiello’s playful Porto Pitters, 1928, realized $21,600, more than twice its high estimate.

30 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 The Mercer Museum. Photo Kevin Crawford. Artist J. Arnold Todd would paint his portrait of Henry Chapman Mercer from this circa 1920 photograph by local photographer Victor Junette. The later painting was commissioned by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1966 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Mercer Museum. “Henry Chapman Mercer (1856-1930)” by Victor Junette (1900-1985), circa 1925. Mercer Library Collection. 200 Years Of Bucks County Art ( continued from page 1C ) and the art that came to the museum because of the historical society, the society collected art right from the get-go.” “So that was one influence on the society’s art collection and then the other influence was Henry Chapman Mercer (18561930) himself. He had been a founding member of the historical society in 1880, but by 1897 he took the society in a much broader direction, beginning to collect not just local material but artifacts, tools and objects of everyday life used in America. A subset of that was art, particularly folk art, although he never used that word. As it turns out, his great-grandfather Abraham Chapman had been an acquaintance of Edward Hicks. So there were a number of works of art, including ones by Hicks, that had come down in his family. Those ultimately came to the museum as part of Mercer’s influence. And Mercer being an artist in his own right, there are works of his in the collection. His interest in collecting focused on what you might call ‘documentary art.’” For that reason, the exhibition is filled with portraits and landscapes. It makes perfect sense that the two gentlemen who established the organization would be deeply interested in what past residents looked like and where they lived and worked. In the section on Henry Mercer, visitors can see a photograph of him taken around 1925, a copy of his book The Tools of the Nation Maker, published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1897, which cataloged the first 760 objects he had acquired, and one of the objects — a wrought iron hanging lamp. Then, there are his own pencil, ink and pastel art works, including one of his tile designs and an outdoor view of two men using a pit saw, which showed one of his tools in action. The exhibition is a must for collectors and art historians interested in the work of Quaker sign painter and folk artist Edward Hicks (1780-1849). Mercer, in his role of cultural archaeologist, unearthed a signboard by Hicks showing George Washington at a Delaware River crossing. The dramatic scene had been adapted from an 1819 painting by Thomas Sully. The full-color sign with its legend below had stood at the Pennsylvania end of a bridge spanning the river. The bridge was washed out in an 1841 flood, but the sign had been salvaged and stored in the attic of an old store. Mercer rediscovered the painting and donated it to the historical society in 1897. In the exhibi- tion, the sign is displayed with two of Hicks most famous compositions — “The Peaceable Kingdom,” where animals and human children stand side-byside, and “William Penn’s Treaty with the Indians.” He painted many versions of the former and several of the latter, but this “Treaty” copy had descended in the Chapman family. Portraits are a major element in the collection, and fortunately the Philadelphia area attracted major artists to fill the demand for representations of family members. Charles Willson Peale (17411827) painted the oval images of Richard Gibbs and his wife Margery; Richard Gibbs was A Revelation At The Mercer Museum In Doylestown Born in Doylestown to a Presbyterian minister and schoolmaster, Samuel DuBois (1808-1889) graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Later he studied painting and portraiture under Thomas Sully. When not painting portraits, he also produced photographic images. He first issued daguerreotypes and later — as the medium developed — paper prints in carte de visite and cabinet card formats. In the 1860s he built a small brick studio for his photography business, which still stands on Pine Street in Doylestown. “Samuel DuBois Photo Studio, Pine Street, Doylestown” by unidentified photographer, 1934. Mercer Library Collection. Edward Hicks painted more than 60 versions of the “Peaceable Kingdom” during his career. As in many of his works, he pairs the prophetic symbolism of the animals and children with a historical scene of William Penn establishing peaceable relations with the native Lenape in Seventeenth Century Pennsylvania. In Hicks’ view, Penn’s efforts demonstrated that the biblical prophecy of Isaiah could be fulfilled on earth. “The Peaceable Kingdom” by Edward Hicks (1780-1849), Newtown, Bucks County, circa 1835-40. Oil on canvas. Gift of Elizabeth Jenks, 1910.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 31 Rae Sloan Bredin first came to New Hope in 1911 to visit a former art school classmate, and likely to study with painter W.L. Lathrop. He returned often to the area before marrying and settling in New Hope permanently in 1914. The Pennsylvania or Delaware Division Canal, a key transportation link built in 1832, was among the landscape features that inspired local Impressionist painters. The attention given to the canal by artists like Bredin and others, as well as its historical importance, helped spur efforts to preserve the waterway in the Twentieth Century. “New Hope Canal” by Rae Sloan Bredin (18801933), 1929. Oil on canvas. Gift of Alice P. (Mrs R. Sloan) Bredin. the Bucks County sheriff from 1771 to 1773, so the 1975 gift of the pair was a perfect addition to the museum. Peale founded one of America’s first museums in Philadelphia and was the anchor of an extended family of artists. The portraits — where possible — are bolstered by related artifacts. Thus visitors see not only an 1831 painting of Elizabeth Means Hart of Warminster Township by Robert Street (1786-1825), they also can view her monogrammed silver punch ladle made around 1800 by Samuel Williamson of Philadelphia. Amsler explains, “When we do this kind of exhibition, I want to make sure we include a context for the art work which would include three-dimensional material from our collection to augment the paintings. By adding some of these additional artifacts, it enhances the context of the original art.” One of the curator’s favorite examples is the material surrounding a portrait of Joseph O.V.S. Archambault (17961874) by an unidentified artist. The gentleman had been a member of Napoleon’s staff, came to the states, settled in Newtown, opened a hotel and became local militia officer. On view is the blue militia jacket worn in the portrait, which was given by the family in 1897. The family story continues with paintings of his son Lafayette Archambault and his wife Susan Taylor Archambault. Amsler next pointed out a 1947 watercolor portrait of Nelson Derry by Jeannetta Beauvais (1928-1978), and said, “For me it’s the stories behind the works that are most interesting.” The text with the painting explains how the African American subject came to Bucks County where he worked for many years in a Doylestown nursery and greenhouse. Side by side with the portraits, the Nineteenth Century landscapes capture scenes of towns and farms which had vanished by the beginning of the next century. For example, John Mathews (1844-1908) was a tradesman, but, in addition to his “day job,” he had a naïve artistic talent which he used to depict individual farm complexes. He painted the views on display of “The Yost Farm” and “The Chapman Farm” in 1878. By the Twentieth Century, Bucks County had become a magnet for artists who wanted “Eliza Everhart Yerkes (1800-1873)” by William Bonnell (1804-1865), 1833. Oil on canvas. Gift of Harman Yerkes Jr, 1957. William Trego’s physical limitations probably helped inspire the paintings for which he is best known: scenes of men in battle. He took pleasure in portraying horses at full gallop and soldiers engaged in strenuous conflict. He worshipped the vigor with which his characters rode into battle, and may on occasion have transferred his own self-image to the canvas. William Trego, circa 1890. Mercer Library Collection. to capture the unspoiled scenery of the countryside. At the center of this movement and the “New Hope School” was William Lathrop (1859-1938), who arrived in 1899. One of his paintings in the exhibition shows the historic “Hip Roof House” standing alone in the landscape. In conclusion, Cory Amsler said, “The bulk of our collection does reference Bucks County; even though Mercer took the museum in a very broad direction, we never stopped being the historical society. Wherever there is a story to be told, that’s where I go. Most of our art holdings are on view in this exhibition, and visitors will be surprised at the strength of the collection and surprised that so much art of national importance is present. To be able to encounter those works here in Doylestown, as opposed to a major art museum in an urban setting, is fairly impressive.” Although the schedule of exhibition-related events continues to be revised, there will be a series of programs with tours and lectures, although some may be virtual. Mercer Museum is at 84 South Pine Street. For information or hours, www. mercermuseum.org. Intended as a sign marking the Pennsylvania end of a covered bridge spanning the Delaware River, the scene is derived from an 1819 painting by the artist Thomas Sully. Though the bridge was destroyed in an 1841 flood, the signboard was rescued and placed in storage — for Henry Mercer to rediscover more than a half-century later. Bridge sign: Washington at the Delaware by Edward Hicks (17801849), 1833. Oil on canvas, mounted to wood panel. Gift of Henry C. Mercer, 1897. One of several drawings of historic structures in Bucks County rendered by Thomas Otter in the 1880s. The home of a Revolutionary War soldier, the house more properly features a “gambrel” rather than a “hip” roof. “The Old Hip-Roof House, Northampton Township” by Thomas Otter (1832-1890), 1883. Ink on paper. Mercer Library Collection.

32 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Copley’s Sporting Sale Led By Coffin Curlew At $108,000 Auction Action Online HINGHAM, MASS. — As expected, the top lot in Copley’s July 23 sporting sale was a curlew carved by Nantucket maker Charles Coffin about 1870. Finishing in second place, also as expected, was an 11-inch decorative carving of a calling yellowlegs by Elmer Crowell. Of the nine top-priced items in the sale, which collectively grossed $447,000, eight were decoys. In all, more than 20 items sold for five-figure prices. This was Copley’s first online-only sale and it went smoothly, live-streamed on Bidsquare. Peter Coccoluto handled the podium duties and the sale was easy to follow. Artwork accounted for about one-third of the total, $311,000, decoys accounted for the balance, It wasn’t a surprise that Elmer Crowell’s calling yellowlegs earned $90,000, its high estimate. It has an open beak, dropped wings, upswept tail and more. Beautifully painted, with just minor wear, it was the second highest priced decoy in the sale. Review by Rick Russack, Contributing Editor Photos Courtesy Copley Fine Art $640,000. Of the 740 registered bidders, more than 150 were new to Copley, and the auction was 93 percent sold. Decoys led the day, with the circa 1870 three-piece hollow carved Nantucket curlew by Charles Coffin bringing the highest price of the sale. Coffin was one of the island’s premier carvers, and most of his known output is owned by the O’Brien family. This decoy showed intricate, stippled paint and was in fine condition, with even gunning wear but a replaced bill. When asked before the sale if the replaced bill would negatively affect the price, Colin McNair, Copley’s decoy specialist, replied, “We’ll see. But where are you going to find a better one?” The marketplace seemed to agree as the decoy sold for $108,000. The sale featured about 30 decoys made by Cape Cod carver Elmer Crowell, who died in 1952 at the age of 90. His output included decoys intended for hunting and others intended for the mantelpiece or a showcase. The second highest price in this sale, $90,000, was registered by a decorative carving of a calling yellowlegs, which drew 16 bids. It had everything going for it: a rarely seen open bill, dropped The star of the sale was this the circa 1870 three-piece hollow carved Nantucket curlew by Charles Coffin. Examples by this maker are rare, and this one had an exceptional paint job. Although the beak was replaced, it sold for $108,000, a record for the carver and any Nantucket decoy. wings, upswept tail and Crowell’s fine paint job. A Crowell willet earned $38,400. Two other Crowell decoys earned well over $10,000, and a selection of his miniatures sold between $850 and $2,600. McNair, talking about the Crowell decoys, commented, “There’s always a lot of presale interest in Crowell birds.” A sleeping black-bellied plover by Melvin Gardner Lawrence, a Revere, Mass., carver, brought $42,000, and a running black bellied plover by the same carver Auction Is 93 Percent Sold & Grosses More Than $950,000 A sleeping black bellied plover by Melvin Gardner Lawrence, a Revere, Mass., carver, brought $42,000. Perhaps no more than 12 examples of his work are known. Aiden Lassell Ripley’s watercolor, dated 1948, showing a pair of ringneck pheasants taking flight from a marsh, finished at $16,800. earned $13,200. The sleeping plover was the single bird pictured on the cover of Massachusetts Masterpieces, The Decoy as Art, by Gigi Hopkins. Perhaps only a single rig of 12 birds is known to exist by this carver, and the Hopkins book details her research on the artist. An American merganser drake by Joseph Lincoln, another Massachusetts carver, realized $45,000. According to the catalog, few examples in this condition exist. This decoy has a distinguished provenance, having been owned by Dr George Starr Jr and illustrated in his seminal reference Decoys of The Atlantic Flyway, as well as in Cap Vinal’s essential work on Lincoln, Joseph W. Lincoln. Bidders also responded positively to a number of other decoys. Bringing $18,000 was a circa 1890 brant by well-respected New Jersey carver John Dawson. It had original paint with bright side stripes. A pair of circa 1925 pintails carved by G. Bert Graves and painted by Catherine Eliston earned $18,600. A mallard drake, described in the catalog as “an exceedingly rare and important hollow mallard in unused condition,” made by the Mason Decoy Factory around 1900, achieved $16,800. Condition was helped by the fact that it had been owned by a bank president in Chicago and from 1930 to 1970 was stored in the basement of the bank. A life-sized alighting tern by Elmer Crowell with a wing spread of more than 19 inches earned $16,800. Circa 1930, it was cataloged as “possibly unique” with minor paint restoration. Few would dispute that Mark McNair is one of today’s premier carvers. This 19-inch eider had raised wings and the fine paint job that McNair is known for. It reached $4,800. A life-sized heron, more than 34 inches tall and carved in 2000 by David B. Ward, went out for $2,520. Bird trees are still popular. This one, 40 inches tall, had six now-extinct passenger pigeons resting on its branches. Carved by Ken Kirby in 2014, it brought $1,560.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 33 With an impeccable provenance, including the Starr collection, Joe Lincoln’s American Merganser drake realized $45,000. For those interested in folky decoys, this “peg headed” example from North Carolina may have been a bargain. The head was removable for easy transport and it realized $300. Crowell miniatures have a strong following, and this sale had several. This one, a longtailed duck, reached $1,080. Mark McNair holds some of the records for contemporary carvers. This pair, shown by courtesy of the Shelburne Museum, brought more than $27,000 in 2009. Their caption reads, “Mark McNair, Pair of Swan Bird Carvings, 1984-85. Wood, paint, glass, metal and leather, 14 x 13½ x 38 inches and 12¾ by 12¾ x 32½ inches. Collection of Shelburne.” Copley sales usually include a strong selection of contemporary carvings, including those made by the McNair family. Three members of the family carve, two brothers, Colin, who works for Copley, his older brother Ian, and their father Mark, who is considered one of the finest craftsmen in the field. In this sale, a rig of six shorebird decoys by Mark McNair sold for $6,000. In the past, the Shelburne Museum, with one of the best decoy collections in the country, paid more than $27,000 for a pair of McNair swans during a 2009 Copley sale, and a few minutes later a rig of five golden plovers sold for more than $37,000, still a record for the artist. Colin McNair said that his self-taught father, who started carving in the early 70s, produces no more than a bird a week on average. He and his brother, taught by their father, carve as time permits. Artwork included watercolors by Aiden Lassell Ripley (18961969) and Ogden M. Pleisnner (1905-1983), oil paintings by Thomas Aquinas Daly (b 1937) and Lanford Monroe (19502000), as well as etchings by Carl Rungius (1869-1959) and Frank W. Benson (1862-1951). Leading the category was Pleisnner’s circa 1940 quail hunting scene, which went for $37,200. A 1948 Ripley watercolor depicting two pheasants taking off from a marsh ended up at $16,800, while another by the artist, “Pheasants Near the Old Farm,” brought the same price. One of the seven lots of Rungius etchings, “Browsing,” depicting several elk in sparse vegetation, sold for $2,880. Steve O’Brien Jr discussed the sale, the state of the decoy business and how the virus restrictions have affected his business. “This will be a much smaller sale than usual for us. That’s by design. We have fewer lots and we didn’t include any of the blockbusters that we’ve had in previous sales. So, for what we presented, we did well. Just one of our cover lots, the merganser didn’t sell. We ended up just under a million dollars, but our private sales prior to the auction were another $2 million. That $2 million worth of decoys would have been included with this sale had it not been for the COVID-19 restrictions. The collector was hesitant about how the virus might affect the auction marketplace, so he asked us to sell them privately, which we do a lot of, so we did. We do just two sales a year, so we didn’t like losing the interaction with our clients that a live sale provides. Most, however, know Four exceptional watercolors by Archibald Thorburn (18601935) were included in the sale. Bringing the highest price was his rendition of “Bonaparte’s Gull,” which finished at $5,700. The sale included limited edition sporting books. Three Derrydale Press publications, each in editions of no more than 50 and each signed by the authors, sold for $10,200. us well and trust that our descriptions are accurate. We’ve provided hundreds of detailed condition reports, additional photographs and x-ray reports. In addition, many of the birds are well known to the market, having major collections in their provenance and having been illustrated in various publications over the years. That really helps. And business-wise overall, it’s been a very good year. Our next sale, in February, has a major collection of Southern decoys, including some major birds, so we’re looking forward to that and hope we’re back to live format by then.” Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, 617-5360030 or www.copleyart.com. Originally owned by W. Howard Cox, president of the Union Central Life Insurance Co., a watercolor, “Quail Hunting” by Ogden M. Pleisnner, sold for $37,200. The catalog devotes a full page to its description. A rare “working” cork-bodied goose decoy by the Stratford, Conn., maker Shang Wheeler finished at $9,600. It used pine for the head and bottom board and was one of the few working cork decoys by this maker. A Mason Factory mallard drake reached $16,800. In excellent condition, it had been owned by a bank president and stored in the basement of the bank for more than 40 years. The sale started off with a selection of etchings by Carl Rungius. “The Challenge,” depicting an elk, sold for $3,000.

34 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Transitions T he Saratoga Automobile Museum recently announced that Abby Ingraham has been hired as the new director of development. Ingraham’s background and diverse experience in account management and building partnerships nationwide is anticipated to strengthen and expand current museum fundraising and sponsorships. In addition, Ingraham will be responsible for overseeing the museum’s growing membership base. Ingraham, a Capital Region native, attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., and holds a BA in public communications. She has worked for nonprofit associations over the past decade. Ingraham’s most recent position was with the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association in East Greenbush, N.Y., as director of associate memberships and partnerships. Queen Elizabeth II Joins Virtual Unveiling Of Portrait LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has joined in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy. The portrait of the monarch by Miriam Escofet is meant to pay tribute to the queen’s work in promoting UK interests all over the world. The queen saw the painting on her computer screen, and observed that a tea cup in the portrait lacked a key ingredient: tea. Escofet told the monarch that she had included the insignia of the FCO on the cup. “She seemed to react very positively to it,’’ Escofet said. “She was smiling, asking how long it took and if I had any more projects on the go after this.’’ The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office handled the shockwave of the coronavirus pandemic and brought thousands of British tourists home from farflung travels. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Gets Grant To Help Reopening Plans NORWALK, CONN. — Connecticut Humanities has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM) in support of its reopening efforts. Funding for this grant has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and H eritage Auctions has promoted Leon Benrimon to vice president of Modern and contemporary art. Benrimon has been instrumental in building the firm’s urban art category, setting world records for a range of artists, including KAWS. Benrimon has spent his entire life in the art business. His parents own art galleries and his three siblings all currently work in the art world. Prior to joining Heritage, Benrimon owned Benrimon Contemporary in New York, where he sold blue chip artworks on the secondary market in association with historical exhibitions, while dedicating himself to representing and supporting emerging, established and mid-career contemporary artists working in a variety of mediums. D irector emeritus of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, Brent D. Glass, has joined the National Building Museum as interim executive director, following the retirement of former executive director Chase W. Rynd in June. Glass will lead the institution as it conducts its 40th Anniversary Campaign fundraising efforts and works toward a safe reopening. A national leader in the preservation, interpretation and promotion of history, Glass is a public historian who provides management and consulting services to museums, historical organizations and cultural institutions throughout the United States and in other countries. Silvermine Arts Center gallery assistant Emily Bockisch with volunteer installer John Harris in the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Billiards Room during the installation of “About Women.” Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Scott Wands, manager of grants, CT Humanities said, “The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is not only a Victorianera architectural masterpiece, but it also is one of the most important museums in the state for examining and interpreting life in Connecticut at the end of the Nineteenth and beginning of the Twentieth Century. CT Humanities is pleased to provide CARES Act funding so that their work can continue during the unprecedented disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.” With this grant, the museum will be able to maintain engagement with the public, establish an adequate protection plan and staffing, while continuing to be an invaluable educational and cultural resource for its communities. Patsy R. Brescia, LMMM chairman of the board of trustees, said, “We are truly grateful to Connecticut Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities for funding the implementation of our reopening plans. We thank these invaluable organizations as well as all our state and federal legislators for championing this cherished institution and its reopening efforts.” LMMM is planning to maintain online programming for youth and adults throughout the year to engage its virtual audience, while opening its galleries to visitors. The museum’s Period Rooms on the first floor will offer socially distant house tours and a contemplative, educational and peaceful atmosphere. For information, www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Yale Commissions College Dining Hall Windows By Artist Barbara Earl Thomas NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Artist Barbara Earl Thomas has accepted a commission to design a new set of windows for the dining hall of Yale’s Grace Hopper College that will confront and contextualize the history of the residential college’s name, which originally honored Nineteenth Century statesman and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun. “My goal with this project is to depict the history of the college’s name in a way that is real, honorable and in the spirit of our time,” said Thomas, a Seattle-based artist who was selected for the project by a university committee in the spring. “I want the images to tell the story of the renaming, addressing John C. Calhoun’s disturbing legacy while honoring the life of Grace Murray Hopper.” Thomas, a widely exhibited artist whose work in various media, including glass, often emphasizes storytelling, will design five pictorial windows in the dining hall’s central bay. Two of the windows will directly address Calhoun’s legacy and the college’s renaming, according to preliminary designs. The new panes will be incorporated into the hall’s existing windows, which depict flora and fauna of the antebellum South and were part of a tableau glorifying a pastoral lifestyle that depended on the labor of enslaved people. When the college opened in 1933, it was named after Calhoun, 1804 B.A., 1822 LL.D., who had served America as vice president, secretary of state, secretary of war and as a prominent US senator. In August 2016, president Peter Salovey established a T he National Gallery of Art announced the appointment of Sheila McDaniel as administrator, an executive leadership position that oversees the divisions of administrative support, architecture and capital improvement, facilities, horticulture, personnel, procurement and security, comprising more than one-third of the museum’s staff. McDaniel is currently the deputy director of finance and operations at the Studio Museum in Harlem. She begins her tenure at the gallery on September 14. From left, “John Calhoun, Witness History Past,” paper cut image, 9 inches diameter, 2020. Image to be translated into glass medallion; “Roosevelt L. Thompson,” 15 by 20 inches, paper cut with hand printed color, 2020. committee to establish principles on renaming to ensure that any decision about the college’s name was grounded in scholarship and on principle. Once the committee completed its work, an ad-hoc advisory group composed of an alumnus of the residential college and two faculty members applied its principles to the college’s name and determined that none weighed heavily against renaming. In February 2017, Salovey and the Yale Corporation renamed the college after Hopper, 1930 M.A., 1934 Ph.D., a trailblazing computer scientist and mathematician, concluding that Calhoun’s fierce advocacy of slavery and white supremacy form his principal legacy. Thomas will also create a pair of metalwork portraits — one of Hopper, and the other of Roosevelt L. Thompson, 1984 B.A., an exceptionally inspirational student of the college and a Rhodes Scholar who died in a car accident during his senior year. The dining hall was named in Thompson’s honor in 2016. The portraits, in laser-cut steel, will occupy two wood niches flanking the dining hall’s last bay of windows. They will be backlit and face each other as if the two figures are engaged in conversation. The Hopper dining hall commission is the second of two projects involving windows in the college. Last summer, Yale commissioned artist Faith Ringgold to design windows to replace six stained-glass panels in the college’s common room commemorating Calhoun’s life. Both projects are on track to be unveiled in the fall of 2021.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 35 CALENDAR OF ADVERTISING DEADLINES August 2020 Issue Date All Color Ads Thursdays 10am Early Auction Thursdays 10am Display Fridays 10am Regular Auction Mondays 10am Mail Date Aug 7 July 16 July 23 July 24 July 27 July 28 Aug 14 July 23 July 30 July 31 Aug 3 Aug 4 Aug 21 July 30 Aug 6 Aug 7 Aug 10 Aug 11 Aug 28 Aug 6 Aug 13 Aug 14 Aug 17 Aug 18 September 2020 Labor Day • Sept 7 Issue Date All Color Ads Thursdays 10am Early Auction Thursdays 10am Display Fridays 10am Regular Auction Mondays 10am Mail Date Sept 4 Aug 13 Aug 20 Aug 21 Aug 24 Aug 25 Sept 11 Aug 20 Aug 27 Aug 28 Aug 31 Sept 1 Sept 18 Aug 27 Sept 3 Sept 4 Holiday Deadline Sept 7 *Fri. Sept. 4 Sept 8 Sept 25 Sept 3 Sept 10 Sept 11 Sept 14 Sept 15 October 2020 *Columbus Day - Oct 12 Mail Early Issue Date All Color Ads Thursdays 10am Early Auction Thursdays 10am Display Fridays 10am Regular Auction Mondays 10am Mail Date Oct 2 Sept 10 Sept 17 Sept 18 Sept 21 Sept 22 Oct 9 Sept 17 Sept 24 Sept 25 Sept 28 Sept 29 Oct 16 Sept 24 Oct 1 Oct 2 Oct 5 Oct 6 Oct 23 Oct 1 Oct 8 Oct 9 *Oct 12 Oct 13 Oct 30 Oct 8 Oct 15 Oct 16 Oct 19 Oct 20

36 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Fiddlers Antiques Show Nashville Bought By Puchsteins years, was a popular venue which fell in popularity over the last decade. This was in part due to the accessibility and conditions at that former site. In February 2020, for the first time, the show became a companion to The Nashville Show in the adjoining building at Nashville’s Fairgrounds. With the change in its location, the building was sold out of dealer spaces and enjoyed great success with shoppers. Kay plans to fill the hall with about 100 exhibitors selling country and Americana. “My heart is in country antiques and Nashville has been a mecca for shows with that focus for about 40 years. Bill and I have exhibited there for at least 31 years now, as long as we’ve been married.” The show will run February 17-20, 2021. For more information, contact them at 740-998-5300 or visit www.fiddlersatthefairgrounds.com. By Tom O’Hara NASHVILLE, TENN. — Kay and Bill Puchstein bought the rights to Fiddlers Antiques Show at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tenn., one of the several Americana country antiques shows held around Valentine’s Day weekend every year for more than 30 years. The ownership has changed several times over the show’s life. Bill and Kay are popular antiques show promoters whose experience includes owning and managing the monthly West Palm Beach Antiques Show, several other Florida shows and the Burton, Ohio, one-day summer show. Jon Jenkins, owner and manager of The Nashville Show, the anchor for that winter week of antiques at the Nashville Fairgrounds said, “There couldn’t be a better successor than Bill and Kay.” The Fiddlers Show, originally founded by Steve Jenkins and named for the motel where it was held for many Summery Early American Sampler Takes $34,500 At Merrill’s WILLISTON, VT. — It was early American and country at Merrill’s Auction on August 1, and, fittingly, an early American needlework sampler stitched up top lot status, bringing $34,500 inclusive of buyer’s premium. Dated 1786 and wrought by Pene Plum, the whip and stump work on linen featured a bird, berry, vine, leaf, thistle and bow surround. There was ABC, 123 work over the motto “Virtue’s the chiefest Beauty of the mind. The noblest Ornament of human kind Virtue’s our Safeguard and our guiding Star. That stirs up Reason when our senses err. Pene Plums Sampler mark’d in the 12th year of her age 1786.” Over the landscape design of trees, a Federal home has smoke rising from the chimney, is surrounded by fences and is situated by a river with sailboat and ducks. The sampler descended in a Saybrook, Conn., family and measures approximately 18 inches square. For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com. Caffeine Rush: Tiffany Silver & Enamel Coffeepot Hits $68,750 At Skinner Auction Previews Alderfer Auction Colt & Nineteenth Century Firearms........................... 7 Cordier Auction Vintage Baseball Cards..... 9 DownEast Auctions Coins & Currency........... 11 Glass House Fundraiser Artsy To Host Online Auction.................. 5 DATE LOCATION Public Sale Estate Of Antiques Dealer............................. 12 Show Previews Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival..................11 Olympia Winter Art & Antiques Fair..................46 To Place An Ad Call 203-426-8036 AUCTIONEER PG Now-20,Aug.......igavelauctions.com.......... Lark Mason Associates..... 4C 7-21, Aug............. crockerfarm.com...................Crocker Farm............ 8C 10, Aug.......... applebrookauctions.com....... Applebrook Auctions........50 10, Aug.......... applebrookauctions.com....... Applebrook Auctions........55 14, Aug......blanchardsauctionservice.com... Blanchard’s Auctions.......47 14, Aug.................. Jewett City, CT............. Leone’s Auction Gallery.......2 14, Aug............South Glastonbury, CT....... Connecticut River Book......50 15, Aug...............cordierauction.com.............. Cordier Auctions...........52 Morphy Auctions Field & Range Firearms......................... 22 DATE EVENT including buyer’s premium, against an estimate of $15/25,000, the 10¼-inchhigh coffeepot featured a monogram to neck and underside, with shaded enamel offset by lapis lazuli and acidetched arabesques, weighing approximately 18.7 troy ounces. It went to a private collection, according to Stephanie Opolski, deputy director at Skinner. “It was actually passed down through the family and came out of a New England household,” said Opolski. “It passed down to the family of somebody who was actually living in Chicago during the world’s fair. They probably acquired it right around the same time.” For information, 508-9703000 or www.skinnerinc.com. MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — The World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair and Chicago Columbian Exposition, mounted to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World in 1492, was an influential social and cultural event that profoundly affected American architecture, the arts and American industrial optimism. Exhibited there, one of eight “after-dinner” coffeepots, was a magnificent Tiffany & Co. sterling silver and enamel example, which again drew attention when it crossed the block at Skinner’s European furniture and decorative arts auction. The sale was online July 20-28. Achieving $68,750, 15, Aug..............Fishers Landing, NY............ Brzostek’s Auction.......... 54 15, Aug.....foxandcraneonlineauctions.com........ Fox & Crane .............. 6C 15, Aug................. public-sale.com...............Public Sale Auction.......... 6C 16, Aug...................... Canaan, NY.............Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions... 53 16, Aug......................Keene, NH....................... Keene Auction.............. 48 16, Aug............ paineauctioneers.com.............. Stanley Paine.............. 55 16, Aug.................... Sarasota, FL.................... Amero Auctions............ 2C 16, Aug.......... worldauctiongallery.com..... World Auction Gallery........ 54 18, Aug.............. alderferauction.com.....................Alderfer................... 3C 18, Aug....................Medway, MA........................... Coyle’s................... 51 19-20, Aug............East Dennis, MA........................Eldred’s................... 5C 20-21, Aug................ Detroit, MI.......................DuMouchelles.............. 49 21-22, Aug...............Clarence, NY................. Schultz Auctioneers......... 4C 22, Aug.............. rolandauctions.com..............Roland Auctions.............. 2 22, Aug.............. rolandauctions.com..............Roland Auctions............ 27 28, Aug.................. Jewett City, CT............ Leone’s Auction Gallery........ 2 12, Sept..............ripleyauctions.com............... Ripley Auctions............. 54 16, Sept......... thoscornellauctions.com..... Thos Cornell Galleries.......... 2 3, Oct.................... Middletown, NY................... EstateofMind............... 48 November...... butterscotchauction.com...Butterscotch Auctioneers....... 2 November.................. Dallas, TX............................ Heritage.................. 52 LOCATION PG 6-9, Aug............... Atlanta, GA...................... 5 20, Aug.......... Westmoreland, NH.............. 11 17, Sept......... Westmoreland, NH.............. 11 18-19, Sept...South Yarmouth, MA.............. 9 28-29, Nov.........Columbus, OH................... 5 Weekly Events Sat & Sun......... Farmington, CT................... 7 DATE LOCATION PG Sun....................Jewett City, CT................... 2 The Following Ads May Be Found In Last Week’s (8/7) Issue 5-7, Aug............... rubyland.com............. 4C 5-11, Aug... antiquesinmanchester.com.10C 6-8, Aug................. Atlanta, GA..................5 6-8, Aug.................. nhada.org................ 6C ANTIQUES AND THE ARTS WEEKLY IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS This is a free listing and therefore no credit will be given for any errors

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 37 40th Annual Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show Rescheduled To 2021 BALTIMORE, MD — The 2020 Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show, postponed from August to November, has now officially been rescheduled to 2021. The original event was rescheduled following the city of Baltimore’s executive order to cancel public events through August 30. However, recent updates from government officials regarding the use of the Baltimore Convention Center will prevent the show from taking place throughout the remainder of 2020. In April, the Baltimore Convention Center was transitioned for utilization as a field hospital to help elevate the abundance of COVID-19 cases. Although they have seen light use of the medical facilities, the hospital has opted to remain open at the convention center through December 2020 as a precaution. Over the past few months, the Palm Beach Show Group team has been planning for a safe, socially distanced show working diligently on procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of clients, collectors, partners and staff. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, it is not possible to host the Baltimore Show this year. The Palm Beach Show Group said it remains committed to cultivating a marketplace for art, antiques and jewelry exhibitors and looks forward to celebrating the 40th edition in 2021. “We remain united as a community as House Approves Bill To Create Latino Museum On National Mall WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture. The bill was approved Monday by a voice vote and now goes to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hailed the bill’s passage, noting that a museum honoring Latinos has been under consideration for more than 15 years. “The Latino story is an American story, and our history is a central thread in the history of our nation,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the group’s chairman. “Latinos have fought in every U.S. war. Food and music from Latin America are enjoyed in every American city. American Latinos are parents, veterans, teachers, activists, innovators, artists, scientists, business owners ... and so much more,” Castro said. “Now, more than ever, America’s Latinos deserve to have our story told and our voices to be heard.” A 23-member commission was established in 2008 to study the viability of a museum, and the commission said in a 2011 report that creation of a museum on the National Mall was feasible. The museum would be similar to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened on the mall in 2016. “The National Mall is the most visited national park with more than 25 million visitors each year. It’s nicknamed ‘America’s Front Yard.’ It’s a testament to the accomplishments, history and diversity of the people that make up these United States of America,” said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. “However, there are almost 60 million Americans whose stories, contributions and traditions do not have a platform or spotlight” on the mall, which stretches from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial in downtown Washington. Millions of people, “both Mexican Americans like me and people of other heritages, value those contributions to our union and want to see that platform become part of our country’s message,” said Herrera Beutler, the first Hispanic member of Congress from Washington state. Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who co-sponsored the Senate bill, urged his colleagues to approve the bill and send it to the White House. “Close to 40 percent of all Texans identify as Hispanic, and their history is an integral part of Texas history that must be recognized and remembered,” Cornyn said in a statement. “By creating a new museum in the Smithsonian Institution, we can honor American Latino contributions and highlight their stories for future generations.” If such a measure is approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, the Smithsonian Institution would have two years to appoint a board of directors and locate a site for the museum. Southern Desk & Bookcase Stands Tall For Brunk ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Federal desk and bookcase originally owned by Benjamin Leigh (1761-1830) of Augusta, Georgia, that had descended with an intact and well-documented record of ownership in its original family, found a new family home at Brunk Auctions’ August 1 Premier sale. The piece, which was denoted by plum pudding mahogany veneers and yellow pine and poplar secondary woods, and retained its original pediment, finials, feet, and brasses, had a prospect door faced with a wing-spread eagle under 16 stars. It was further accompanied by the engraved silver pocket watch with the engraved monogram “A.B.L” and British hallmarks dating it to 1817, and two embossed leather pocketbooks, one inscribed “Benjamin Leigh’s pocketbook February 20th, 1849, Coweta County, Georgia” and containing three Confederate notes. Offered at $12/18,000, some of Georgia’s top collectors vied for the rare piece, which sold for $56,580 after heated bidding. A more thorough sale review will run in an upcoming issue. we forge ahead during these unique circumstances and look forward to producing a successful Baltimore Show next year,” said the group. “Although many uncertainties remain, the Palm Beach Show Group believes the resilience of our industry will allow our future events to return with an abundance of support from dealers and collectors alike. We stay posi- tive and remain hopeful as we continue to produce future shows.” For more information, 561-8225440 or www.baltimoresummershow.com. I N D E X - 6 4 PA G E S - I N D E X ANTIQUES SHOW REVIEWS (Online) Bringing The Hamptons Home: Historical Society’s Antiques & Design Show Went Online........................10 AUCTION REVIEWS (Dallas) Invisible Man, Dracula Posters Help Scare Up $2.3 Million For Heritage........................................................3 (Cranston, R.I.) Chinese Plaque Sails Past Estimate To Finish At $96,250...................................................................4 (Beverly, Mass.) Local Estates Get Red Carpet Treatment At Kaminski........................................................................6 (Los Angeles) Despite Pandemic, Andrew Jones Sets New Lot Record.......................................................................8 (Reno, Nev.) Big Sky And High Prices: Sun Glows Gold On $10M Coeur d’Alene Sale........................................ 15-17 (Chevy Chase, Md.) LePho Floral Blooms For Sloans & Kenyon................................................................................17 (Mamaroneck, N.Y.) Don’t Call It A Summer Sale: Shapiro’s July Auction Was Strong Across Categories......... 23-25 (New York City) History Unfolds At Sotheby’s With Eric C. Caren Collection........................................................ 26-27 (New York City) Poster Auctions International Finds Its El Dorado....................................................................... 28-29 (Hingham, Mass.) Copley’s Sporting Sale Led By Coffin Curlew At $108,000..................................................... 32-33 (Amesbury, Mass.) “Cold Comfort & Doublemint” Finish First In McInnis Sale Of Haughton Estate........................39 (Dallas) Slam Dunk! Complete Fleer Basketball Card Set Flies To Lead Heritage Sports Card Sale...........................39 (East Dennis, Mass.) William Fitz Tall Case Clock Chimes To $68,750 In Eldred’s Summer Sale..............................39 (Lone Jack, Mo.) John S. “Slew” McCain’s Uniform, Medals & Archive Stand Straight At Soulis Auctions ............39 (Waterloo, Iowa) Cretors Popcorn Truck Adds Butter To Rich Penn Sale Marathon..................................................39 (Henley-On-Thames, U.K.) Seventeenth Century Indo-Portuguese Cabinet Stands Tallest For The Pedestal...........46 (London) Rembrandt Self Portrait Sets Record For Sotheby’s....................................................................................46 (Paris) Royal Chairs Bring $1.3 Million For Artcurial...................................................................................................46 EXHIBITIONS (Nantucket, Mass.) New Whaling Museum Exhibition Examines Road From Abolition To Suffrage............................3 (Amherst, Mass.) Carle Presents Homage To Paul Klee................................................................................................4 (Rockaway Beach, Queens, N.Y.) Immersive Sculpture Installed At Rockaway Beach.................................................5 (New Bedford, Mass.) Pastoral Light Comes To New Bedford Art Museum...............................................................11 (Toledo, Ohio) Toledo Museum’s Apollo Society Adds Picasso Print To Collection....................................................12 (Cartersville, Ga.) “Edward, Philip And Matt Moulthrop: Western Woods” At The Booth Western Art Museum.......13 (Goldendale, Wash. & Online) New Acquisitions, Plein Air Works At Maryhill Museum............................................13 (Wiscasset, Maine) Wiscasset Bay Gallery Shows Impressionism, Modernism & Realism......................................22 (New Britain, Conn.) “Shaker Gift Drawings & Women Who Made Them” At New Britain Museum........................25 (New York City) The Met Acquires Commissioned Works By Wangechi Mutu..........................................................27 (Anchorage, Alaska) “Into The Wild” Bus Likely Lands A Home At Fairbanks Museum............................................43 (Catskill, N.Y.) New Contemporary Interactive Public Artwork Opens At Thomas Cole Historic Site.........................43 (Malaga, Spain) Dialogues With Picasso At Museo Picasso.......................................................................................46 AND ALSO... Across The Block..........................................................................................................................................................40 Estate Sales..................................................................................................................................................................43 From The Archives: Look Where A Mug Can Lead You In August 15, 1975........................................................ 18-21 Headspace: Alexandra Kirtley......................................................................................................................................14 Historic Homes (Newport, R.I.) 14th Annual Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award Honorees Announced....................................42 (Woodbury, Conn.) Woodbury’s Glebe House Reopens For Limited Reserved Guided Tours...................................42 (Southampton, N.Y.) Southampton Historical Society’s Roger Mansion Reopens.....................................................42 International.................................................................................................................................................................46 Q&A: Joel Bohy...............................................................................................................................................................1 Transitions....................................................................................................................................................................34 (Port Huron, Mich.) Port Huron Museums Buys Trolley For $1 For Tours, Events.......................................................7 (Solebury, Penn.) $35M Initiative Seeks To Preserve New Hope Art Colony................................................................9 (Midland, Mich.) Historical Society Raises Funds For Flood-Damaged Museums.....................................................12 (New York City) American Museum Of Natural History Outlines Reopening Plans....................................................12 (Windsor, Conn.) Windsor Historical Examines Garden Herbs...................................................................................13 (Los Angeles) Getty Museum Challenge Sparks New Getty Publications Book To Benefit Charity............................14 (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) Independent Book Publishers Association’s Franklin Award To “Gift Of Color”................14 (Syracuse, N.Y.) Syracuse University Virtual Artist Talks.............................................................................................22 (Bowling Green, Ky.) Historic Railpark In Kentucky Stays Busy With Renovations....................................................25 (London) Queen Elizabeth II Joins Virtual Unveiling Of Portrait..................................................................................34 (New Haven, Conn.) Yale Commissions College Dining Hall Windows By Artist Barbara Earl Thomas.....................34 (Norwalk, Conn.) Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Gets Grant To Help Reopening Plans..............................34 (Trumbull, Conn.) Stanley A. Block, Marble Auctioneer, Collector & Author, 87.........................................................38 (New Haven, Conn. & Online) Yale University Art Gallery Enters Phase Two, Launches Virtual Info Desk................41 (Old Saybrook, Conn.) Governor Winthrop’s Waistcoat Inspires Portrait Makeover..................................................41 (Torrington, Conn.) Torrington Historical Hosts Jazz Concert August 14...................................................................41 (United States) Controversies Still Arise Over Confederate Monuments And Civil Unrest................................... 44-45 (Malaga, Spain) Museo Picasso Málaga Cancels Oppenheim Exhibition....................................................................46 (Paris) Church Volunteer Admits To Arson Attack On French Cathedral.....................................................................46

38 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Stanley A. Block, Marble Auctioneer, Collector & Author, 87 TRUMBULL, CONN. — Stanley A. Block, age 87, of Trumbull, Conn., passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on July 17. Stanley was the founder and chairman of the Marble Collectors Society of America, from its inception in 1975 through 2015, an uninterrupted 40 years. He was also a collector, antique dealer, auctioneer and author. Stanley was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Irving and Nancy Block. He graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn., where he was center and linebacker on the threetime CT State Champion varsity football team (1948, 1949, 1950) and was also a member of the track team, throwing shot put. He went on to graduate from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in Business Administration. As a public accountant, he maintained his own practice for several years before going on to serve as assistant controller of Barnes Engineering, followed by a lengthy career at one of Connecticut’s premier liquor wholesalers, Connecticut Distributors, Inc. of Stratford, Conn., where he was controller, corporate treasurer, corporate secretary and executive vice president. His wife, Claire, likes to tell people that she met her future husband when he crashed her Sweet Sixteen party. They soon began dating. Stan turned down football scholarships at University of Connecticut and George Washington University to attend college closer to his future wife. They married in 1957 and soon settled in Trumbull where they raised their three sons and resided the past 60 years. Block enjoyed numerous hobbies and pastimes. He was a lifelong fisherman, enjoying weekends with his sons and friends aboard his boat on Long Island Sound or clam digging at Cockenoe Island off the coast of Norwalk, Conn. Stan became unhappy with commercially available consumer fishing rods and took the opportunity to learn to turn and finish his own custom rods. He was also a noted woodworker, crafting furniture for his family, turning bowls and other functional and decorative pieces with a lifetime friend under the moniker GST (Glue, Screw and Turn). He handcrafted solitaire marble gameboards, and in his later years began hand turning custom pens and pencils in both exotic woods and acrylics. Stan was also a nautical modelmaking aficionado, specializing in plank on hull mast boats. In addition to his professional career, Stan collected and dealt antiques, running an antiques business and mail auction company, Block’s Box, for many years. Throughout his life, he had a special affinity for antique marbles, paperweights and philately. Stan and Claire spent decades collecting and attending antique shows, flea markets and tag sales throughout the Northeast, along with buying trips to England and Scotland in the early 1970s. Their sons, Robert, Mark and Jonathan, remember as young children being taken to the Woodbury, Conn., flea market and Brimfield (J&J’s), in the late 1960s-early 1970s. Block took great enjoyment in collecting antique handmade German marbles, antique French paperweights and those of noted early American contemporary artist, Charles Kaziun Jr, along with continuing to enhance his comprehensive collection of US stamps. Much of his early paperweight collection was acquired from noted members of the paperweight community, including Paul Jokelson and Larry Selman. He later became very friendly with Charles Kaziun Jr and added many of his pioneering American contemporary paperweights to his personal collection. Stan also collected Perthshire Paperweights, traveling to Scotland to meet with Stuart Drysdale, owner of Perthshire and becoming a Perthshire dealer. He maintained his valued friendship with both Kaziun and Drysdale during their lifetimes. Over the years, Stan and Claire attended several annual Paperweight Collectors of America conventions. As good quality paperweights became more difficult to find at antique shows and flea markets, he added antique marbles. He had discovered a spherical object that he could not identify in his mother’s jewelry box following her death in 1963. Several years later he discovered it was a handmade German Swirl marble. He became fascinated with these because antique handmade marbles were nothing like the machinemade marbles he had played with as a youth in the late 1930s-40s. Gradually, he recognized them at flea markets and began building and adding to his personal collection. At the time he could find little information about them and knew of no other collectors to share his hobby. In 1973 he placed ads of interest in various antique publications, including Antique Trader and Antiques and The Arts Weekly, seeking out other marble collectors. This group of collectors coalesced into the Marble Collectors Society of America (MCSA) that he founded in 1975: a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the hobby of marble collecting. Over time the MCSA has had more than 12,000 members worldwide. Under Stan’s supervision, the MCSA assembled substantial and comprehensive marble collections which were donated and remain at the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning, N.Y., and the Smithsonian, Washington, DC. Stan was honored on behalf of the MCSA at a reception at the Smithsonian in 1984 for donating the collection, which is available for research and study. Block also produced and directed the first marble-making video, showing early American contemporary craftsman, Bob Dane, creating a marble. Following a trip to the Amana (Iowa) Marble Meet in 1980, Stan believed there was a need for a local meet for collectors in the Northeast. Living in Connecticut, he began by organizing and holding a show not far from his hometown. The first Northeast Marble Meet (then called The North East Marbles Fair) was held on October 26, 1980 in Fairfield, Conn. Stan went on to hold the annual Northeast Marble Meet for five more years before handing management of the show over to other collectors. The Northeast Marble Meet continues to be held in New England every Columbus Day weekend. Through the 1980s, Stan continued to collect and deal marbles, nearly all antique, along with some of the earliest contemporary marble makers, including Jody Fine, Bob Dane, Rolf and Genie Wald, Steve Maslach and Josh Simpson. He was a pioneer in supporting young contemporary marble artists and encouraging marble artists to sign their work. He sold mostly through a mail listing. Under his aegis, the MCSA published several small booklets and numerous color plates identifying the different marble types and styles as they became better identified for collectors. He also produced the MCSA’s quarterly newsletter, Marble-Mania, uninterrupted for 40 consecutive years. Having participated in mail catalog paperweight auctions through the 1970s and 1980s, in 1989 Stan began holding mail catalog marble auctions under the business name Block’s Box, which had become a partnership with his son Robert. Block’s Box also held several mail catalog paperweight auctions in the early 1990s. Through that decade, Block’s Box added videotape marble catalogs to its offerings, and in the mid-1990s moved to internet-based marble catalogs and auctions. To this day, Block’s Marble Auctions continues to offer periodic cataloged sales (having held 1,120 auctions), as well as a wide variety of marbles on eBay. In the mid-1990s, Stan’s nationwide recognition as an expert in the marble collecting field led Schiffer Publishing, Ltd. to approach him to write a book on the growing hobby of marble collecting. Over the years, Stan wrote a series of hardcover, tabletop marble-related books published by Schiffer Publishing, Ltd., which remain in print and are the standard for marble-collecting hobbyists. Among these, Marble Mania (First and Second editions), Sulphide Marbles, Antique Glass Swirl Marbles, Antique Glass End of Day Marbles, and Marbles Beyond Glass. Stan spent countless hours researching material for these books and crisscrossing the country to gather pictures of the various examples illustrated in these volumes. Stan and Claire were a fixture for decades at various marble shows around the country. They attended and set up at the Amana (IA) Marble Meet for 30 years, creating lifelong friendships with marble collectors and dealers from around the nation. For many years Stan also set up at the Buckeye Marble Meet in Columbus, Ohio, and the Northeast Marble Meet. Stan and Claire would use the excuse of going to a marble show to travel around the country, visiting historical sites as well as marble collectors. They traveled as far as Montana to buy marble collections, with no trip being taken where they would not return home raving about some restaurant they had found along the way. Stan was also a gem and mineral enthusiast, mining for Herkimer Diamonds in Fonda, N.Y., amethyst in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and Petosky stones along the coast of Michigan. His dream of mining at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas after a marble show was quickly ended by Claire when he packed so many rock and mineral hunting tools into the car that there was no room for her suitcase. In more recent years, Stan continued to collect paperweights and returned to his first collecting hobby, postage stamps, amassing an extensive worldwide collection while focusing on continuing to build his personal US collection. Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Claire Waldman Block; his devoted children, Robert and Sarah Block of Trumbull, Conn., Mark and Ann Sales Block of Trumbull, Conn., and Jonathan and Cynthia Block of Fairfield, Conn.; his adored grandchildren, Kali (Matt) Cordes, Emily, Kevin, Jessica, Benjamin and Nathaniel; great-granddaughter, Eliana Cordes; sister Cynthia Shapiro, and brother and sister-in-law, David and Barbara Waldman. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Irving and Nancy Block and brother Herb. A private family service was held at the Congregation Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park, Fairfield, Conn. V I S I T U S O N T H E W E B AT AntiquesandTheArts. com

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 39 Cretors Popcorn Truck Adds Butter To Rich Penn Sale Marathon WATERLOO, IOWA — Popping to the front of nearly 2,500 lots offered in a marathon of four days of sales conducted by Rich Penn Auctions was a 1927 Ford Model T Cretors popcorn truck with unique factory trim that sold for $42,350 to a buyer in the room. He was underbid by competition on the phone and online. According to Rich Penn, the sale received about 13,000 registered bidders, including the most international bidders his sales have ever had, from approximately 60 countries on six continents. The price quoted includes the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue. Slam Dunk! Complete Fleer Basketball Card Set Flies To Lead Heritage Sports Card Sale DALLAS — A 1986 complete set (132 + 11) of Fleer basketball cards and stickers (all graded PSA Gem Mint 10) sold for $216,000 to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction July 30-31. The set featured a compilation of rookie talent the likes of which had not been seen since 1969-70. The marquee name in the set is the No. 57 card belonging to Michael Jordan, but the list of players featured in the set reads like a program for a tour of the Basketball Hall of Fame, including Jordan, Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Joe Dumars, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Manute Bol, Wayman Tisdale, Chris Mullin, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Kareem AbdulJabbar. This set is widely regarded as one of the most coveted basketball sets of the modern era. Heritage is at 2801 West Airport Freeway. For information, www.ha.com William Fitz Tall Case Clock Chimes To $68,750 ‘Cold Comfort & Doublemint’ Finish First In McInnis Sale Of Haughton Estate In Eldred’s Summer Sale EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A William Fitz tall case clock, circa 1795, stood head and shoulders above several notable lots from the New Hampshire collection of Lawrence and Dorothy Perkins, a featured section of Eldred’s summer sale, July 30-31 at the firm’s headquarters on Cape Cod. It sold for $68,750, including buyer’s premium. With a magnificently constructed case in mahogany and mahogany veneer with eastern white pine secondary woods, the clock features an arched bonnet with three brass ball-and-spire finials on plinths joined by pierced and relief-carved fretwork in a foliate design. A conforming arched frieze above the dial door has bone inlay in a design that mirrors the fretwork. An arched glazed dial door is flanked by brass-capped fluted full columns with partial brass stop-fluting. There are additional brass-capped quarter columns at rear of bonnet. The arched shape of the dial door is echoed in glazed openings at both sides of the bonnet and on the pendulum door. The trunk has brass-capped fluted full columns with partial brass stop-fluting. The maker applied molding along perimeter of pendulum door and on base panel, bracket base with scalloped skirt. Its movement is brass eightday weight-driven with anchor recoil escapement and rack-and-snail striking mechanism. The clock’s painted enamel dial features foliate designs at corners, a Roman numeral hour ring, an ordinal minutes ring, subsidiary seconds and calendar dials and a moon phase dial in the lunette framed with terrestrial hemisphere maps. The piece is signed on dial “W. Fitz Portsmouth,” branded “S. HAM” on interior of the backboard, possibly indicating the clock was owned by merchant Samuel Ham (1770-1813) or clockmaker Supply Ham (1788-1862), both of Portsmouth. It is also inscribed “RS” in chalk on the backboard and marked “Osborne Birmingham” on the false plate of the dial. Height is 94 inches, width 20 inches, depth 10 inches. Accompanying the lot was Portsmouth Furniture Masterworks from the New Hampshire Seacoast edited by Brock Jobe (Hanover, N.H.: Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities/University Press of New England, 1993), in which the clock was illustrated on pages 201203. According to the book, William Fitz opened his clockmaking shop in 1791, at age 21. Fitz was born in Newburyport, Mass., and it is believed he trained there, as it was a clockmaking center at the time. Fitz lived in Portsmouth from only 1791 to 1798, then returned to Newburyport. He also lived in Portland, Maine, and in Boston before dying in New Orleans in 1827. A full recap of the sale will follow. AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis auctioneers brought to public auction the estate of Dorothy Haughton aka “First Lady of Harness Racing” on July 27. The sale included not only many of her personal furnishings and collectibles but also the trophies, memorabilia and personal effects of her late husband Billy Haughton, who died in July 1986 as a result of a race accident at Yonkers Raceway. Top lot in the sale was a painting of Peter and Billy Haughton International Trot winners Cold Comfort and Doublemint, circa 1979, by W. Philip Berkeley, which finished at $2,768, including buyer’s premium. The oil on canvas, 18 by 24 inches, signed and framed, went to a private collector. W. Philip Berkeley is a noted Standardbred artist whose works are in the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. A full report of the sale will follow. John S. ‘Slew’ McCain’s Uniform, Medals & Archive Stand Straight At Soulis Auctions LONE JACK, MO.— The WWII collection of author and retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jack Angolia was offered at Soulis Auctions on July 24 and August 1, with a top price of $47,460 earned for Admiral John S. “Slew” McCain’s (18841945) uniform, medals, citations, certificates and extensive archive. John S McCain, Sr, was grandfather to John S McCain, Jr, a submarine commander in World War II and later a Commander in Chief Pacific Command, and grandfather to John S. McCain III, a US Navy captain during the Vietnam War and congressman and senator from Arizona, who passed away in 2018. Among the medals were McCain’s Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Medal, and a large grouping that supports his Award of Knight Commander of the Military Division of the Order of the British Empire, which includes a document signed by King George VI. Other pieces in the lot include a commission signed by President Truman, an appointment signed by President Roosevelt and others signed by Fleet Admiral William Halsey, Jr and General Douglas MacArthur. Watch for a full review in a future issue.

40 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Notable Prices Recently Achieved At Various Auction Houses Across The Block White Moonstone Aladdin Lamp Lights Up For Jeff Evans CRAWFORD, VA. — An Aladdin model B-84 beehive kerosene stand lamp in the white moonstone color sold for $7,170 in Jeffrey S Evans & Associates’ Summer Nineteenth & Twentieth Century Lighting & Glass auction July 31 to August 1. The lamp was in mint condition with only an as-made annealing line around the top of the stem. It was produced by the Mantle Lamp Company of America in 1937 and 1938 and had provenance to the collection of Larry Spradley. According to J.W. Courter’s Aladdin: The Magic Name in Lamps, the color is rare and was never produced in any quantity. For more information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540434-3939. Hamilton $2 Legal Tender Note Gets Standing Ovation At Cordier HARRISBURG, PENN. — An 1862 US $2 legal tender note, the first $2 bill issued by the US government, took $1,560 at Cordier’s July 26 auction. This version had a portrait of Alexander Hamilton and was produced until 1869, when it was redesigned. Because these were printed on a low grade of paper, most notes collected today display much wear. For information, www.cordierauction.com or 717-731-8662. Painted Mantel Assumes Lead For Auction Barn NEW MILFORD, CONN. — Standing tallest at the July 26 estate sale at the Auction Barn was a large, two-piece carved and painted fireplace surround that made $5,625 despite some decoration and paint losses. The impressive surround stood 108 inches tall and was 85 inches wide and had been estimated at $400/600; a trade buyer bidding online won the piece. For information, 860-7990608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com. Haring Woodblock Leads At Mid-Hudson Auctions NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — An untitled Keith Haring woodblock print on archive paper, dated 1983, was the top seller at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ July 25 sale, bringing $3,965 against an estimate of $2,5/3,500. Consigned from an estate, the work saw extensive competition, ultimately selling to a private collector from the US, bidding on the phone. For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com. Chinese Incense Burner Smokes Estimate At Schmidt’s Auction YPSILANTI, MICH. — The final price was $38,400 for a Chinese inlaid bronze incense burner featuring an Archaic-style Kirin-form animal with hinged cover on back and silver and gold inlaid detail. Standing 10 inches tall, the figure, estimated at just $1/2,000, came with great provenance, having been published as item #153 of the exhibit “Asian Art: A Collector’s Selection” at the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y., in 1973. This exhibition was a large singleowner collection of an anonymous collector. An original exhibition catalog from the Cornell University Library accompanied this lot. For information, www.schmidtsantiques.com or 734-434-2660. At Michaan’s Gallery Auction, Austrian Landscape Painting Hits The Heights ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s gallery auction on July 25 presented works by artists from California and Taos among the many fine art highlights. A notable sale in the auction, however, was a European landscape by Josef Stoitzner (Austrian, 18841951). “Heiligenblut auf Großglockner, Austria,” an oil on board, went out at $21,600. The Austrian painter and printmaker, best known for his landscapes of the European countryside, plied a unique style of painting that combines hyperbolic colors with detail work, creating dramatic areas of space within the composition. For information, 510-7400220 or www.michaans.com. COMPILED BY ANTIQUES AND THE ARTS WEEKLY STAFF AND CORRESPONDENTS All prices include buyer’s premium. Frida Kahlo Portrait Ascends At The Benefit Shop MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — Thirty-five bids were logged on a signed oil on canvas depicting artist Frida Kahlo until it sold for $6,710 in The Benefit Shop’s July 29 sale. The painting was signed “Frida Kahlo” and dated 1945 to the left corner with a stamp on the back that read “Museo Frida Kahlo” and an exhibition label for the Julien Levy Gallery. A Capuchin monkey sits on her shoulder and there is a large flower in her hair. For more information, www.thebenefitshop.org or 914-864-0707. Satsuma Incense Burner Fires Up Roland’s Bidders GLEN COVE, N.Y. — A diminutive Japanese Satsuma reticulated incense burner on a trefoil base standing just 5½ inches tall from a Garden City, N.Y., estate sizzled at Roland Auctions’ July 25 sale. A private collector bidding online won the item for $16,640 against considerable competition and an estimate of $250/350. For information, 212-2602000 or www.rolandauctions.com. Little Birds, Big Surprise At Neue’s Online-Only Auction BEACHWOOD, OHIO — Neue Auctions’ onlineonly Summer Art and Antiques auction on July 25 was packed with 300 lots of unique treasures seeking new homes. These included art, antiques, rock ’n’ roll-signed albums, vintage posters, decorative arts, Asian objects, furniture garden items, works on paper and more. One of the sale’s many highlights was a garden bird whirligig yard ornament. A simple thing, it stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and attached to a central post were seven spinning branches, each with a bird on either end. The birds appeared to be machine-stamped metal with traces of blue paint. The estimate was conservative at $150/300. After 23 bids, it sold to an online bidder for $1,100 and was marked as a “hot” lot, with 50 bidders marking this a favorite. For information, 216-245-6707 or www.neueauctions.com.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 41 Governor Winthrop’s Waistcoat Inspires Portrait Makeover BY TEDD LEVY, EDITED BY MADELIA HICKMAN RING OLD SAYBROOK, CONN. — A waistcoat originally owned by John Winthrop Jr (1606-1676), the first governor of the Saybrook settlement and later governor of the Connecticut colony is one of the treasures in the collection of the Old Saybrook Historical Society. A gift from a local Winthrop family descendant, the waistcoat had been on display alongside a portrait of Winthrop, Jr, which had been reproduced from a Nineteenth Century portrait of Winthrop by Connecticut artist George F. Wright (1828-1881). The juxtaposition of a Seventeenth Century coat and a dark Nineteenth or Twentieth Century portrait copy did not impress Marek Sarba, a Polish-born artist, Saybrook resident and longtime Historical Society supporter. Sarba, who had previously painted a portrait of General William Hart for the William Hart House in Old Saybrook, quietly launched a search to find the original image of Winthrop Jr, with thoughts of painting a new portrait to accompany the display of the waistcoat. “The original portrait,” he observed, “is presented almost in style of a Puritan, like his father John Winthrop the Older, but from reading his biography and looking at this waistcoat, I The portrait that was Sarba’s inspiration was this portrait of Gov John Winthrop Jr (1606-1676), which is the Old Saybrook Historical Society’s copy of a portrait of Winthrop done by George F. Wright (Connecticut, 18281881), which is in the collection of the Fogg Museum at Harvard University. couldn’t resist the statement that he was a very progressive and modern person in his times.” Sarba, who had been an electrical engineer working on ships, visited galleries and museums during a lifetime of travels. He paints what he knows — capturing details that might escape observers. “I am a bolts and nuts man,” he says. He went to work learning about Winthrop, examining the half-dozen or so paintings that have been done of Winthrop, and studying the fashions of the day. An “idea started cruising my head and I asked Marie (McFarlin, Old Saybrook Historical Society president) if I could see jacket. I made a couple of sketches; too a couple of photos.” After many months of researching Winthrop and paintings of him, he decided to paint him, He discovered that Winthrop was very progressive for his era. His waistcoat was relatively simple, more like the Dutch. “I tried to preserve his face as close to the original as possible. I wanted to bring everything to jacket. It was very elegant,” he notes. “To paint the portrait,” he says, “it is very nice to know person as much as possible. I painted it based on the waistcoat. The waistcoat is the idea to support the exhibit. Painting of a contemporary portrait using a Seventeenth Century artwork, painted in very simple style, was a bit difficult because many sections of the original portrait were not clear to recreate exact similarity,” he said. “In addition, a lot of search for fashion of those years, because the important subject to highlight on the image was the original governor’s waistcoat, and I From left, artist Marek Sarba, Winthrop’s Seventeenth Century waistcoat, Old Saybrook Historical Society president, Marie McFarlin, and Sarba’s reenvisioned portrait of Winthrop depicting him wearing the waistcoat. decided to build the portrait around of the waistcoat.” “I found long time ago after my first visit,” Marek Sarba says, “when Marie guided me inside the building for the first time that, this is very nice organization and the nice quality place, just motivating and inviting to do good things. “Satisfaction for us and education for future generations,” he observes. “The most important is the seriousness of efforts going in direction of quality, best as we can.” The Old Saybrook Historical Society remains shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Sarba’s new portrait of Winthrop now hangs next to the treasured waistcoat that inspired it. Visitors will be able to see both once the museum reopens. For more information about Marek Sarba, www.sarba.com. The Old Saybrook Historical Society is at 350 Main Street. For additional information, www.saybrookhistory.org. Torrington Historical Hosts Jazz Concent August 14 TORRINGTON, CONN. — The Torrington Historical Society presents an evening of jazz featuring the Peter McEachernMario Pavone Phase 2 Quintet on Friday, August 14, at 6 pm (train date will be Saturday August 15). The concert is sponsored by People’s United Bank and will take place on the grounds of the Torrington Historical Society. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, seating will be limited. There will be 31 socially distanced locations available. Each location is $30 and can seat a household group or social bubble of 1-4 people. Attendees must wear masks and are asked to bring their own chairs or blanket. Advance sales only. Lawn locations can be purchased at the society’s website: www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org. The concert will feature Peter McEachern and Mario Pavone with a cast of all-star jazz musicians and the music will include jazz standards and original compositions by McEachern and Pavone. The jazz performed will be rhythmic, forward leaning and exciting. Musicians are: Mario Pavone (bass/ compositions); Peter McEachern (trombone/ compositions); Noah Preminger (saxophone), Zaccai Curtis (keyboards); and Curtis Torian (drums). The musicians have shared the stage with many of the important figures of the jazz idiom in their careers. This is an opportunity not to be missed! McEachern has toured and recorded three CDs for Polygram with Blues legend Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown; has worked and recorded with minimalist composer Lamonte Young, and is featured on “Insomnia” with the Thomas Chapin Trio on Knitting Factory Works. Bassist/composer Pavone has been part of some of the most pivotal milestones in jazz over the past six decades. After being inspired by hearing John Coltrane at the Village Vanguard in 1961, Pavone began playing the bass, settling in New York City and making connections with pianist Paul Bley and trumpeter Bill Dixon, participating in what would eventually be called “the first loft era.” Of Brooklyn-based saxophonist Noah Preminger, The New York Times declared “Mr. Preminger designs a different kind of sound for each note, an individual destiny and story.” Preminger, just 32 and the winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Rising Star Best Tenor Saxophonist, has recorded more than 12 critically acclaimed albums. Curtis has been performing on piano since the age of five. As a high school student, he was recognized by Downbeat Magazine as a top young performer and chosen as the pianist for the National Grammy Band Small Combo. Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., and raised in Danbury, Conn., Torian worked as a colonial snare drummer since the age of 9 in the Connecticut Rebels of 76 Fife and Drum Corp, which toured annually to New Orleans, Los Angeles, Ireland, Canada and a nationwide Bicentennial tour of the United States in 1976. The Torrington Historical Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing Torrington’s rich and diverse history. The museum is located at the historic Hotchkiss-Fyler estate in downtown Torrington, at 192 Main Street. For information, 860-482-8260. WA N T E D : MOVIE POSTERS V I N TA G E S P O RT S MEMORABILIA Yale University Art Gallery Enters Phase Two, Launches Virtual Info Desk NEW HAVEN, CONN. & ONLINE — The Yale University Art Gallery has not yet reopened to the public, but it is entering Phase Two of Yale’s reactivation with a small group of staff back working with the collection. Also, this week, the gallery’s cafe tables are back on Chapel Street. The gallery now offers realtime assistance through our online Virtual Information Desk. We are available on the Zoom platform, Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 pm EST. For information, https://artgallery.yale.edu/about/contact. WANTED Highest Prices Paid for: lobby cards, 1 sheet, 3 sheets, window cards, glass slides 773-525-9152 email: posterboss@aol.com 207-967-3218 732-290-8000 josh@lelands.com www.lelands.com john@jfrinaldi.com BUYING COMIC BOOKS Read Us Every Week WANTED Antiques of all kinds. Will buy for cash or will sell on consignment – no lot too large or too small. B & S Auction Service Thomas Barrows P.O. Box 141 Portland, Conn. Tel 860-342-2540 Also, Accepting Consignments w/ Generous Cash Advances 732-290-8000 contact@lelands.com www.lelands.com

Historic Homes & Properties  Compiled by Madelia Hickman Ring 42 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 International Tennis Hall of Fame. BankNewport Edgar House 14th Annual Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award Honorees Announced NEWPORT, R.I. — The 14th annual Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards will recognize three recent projects for their contributions to preserving Newport’s architectural heritage and historic character. The awards will be presented on Friday, September 11, in a virtual celebration. The Doris Duke Preservation Awards are a collaboration of the Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) and the City of Newport. The awards recognize and celebrate preservation, restoration and rehabilitation projects that help to protect the historic sites, landscapes and overall character of Aquidneck Island. The award winners were chosen by a jury comprised of representatives from the Newport Restoration Foundation, the City of Newport and individuals involved in historic preservation at the local and state levels. In 2020, NRF recognizes the following projects: with its neighbors and the character of the square. When the building was recently evaluated for a new HVAC system, it was decided that the entire space should be rehabilitated. BankNewport determined that maintaining the branch’s historical integrity while balancing modern amenities was of the utmost importance. Highlights of the rehabilitation included mechanical and electrical updates, HVAC system replacement, exterior masonry restoration and recreations of some of the building’s original artistry by local artisans such as hand painted gold-leaf lettering on the exterior, ornate interior ceiling details and the lobby’s decorative plaster. They also made several technical updates to enhance the banking and ATM experience. Ultimately, the building was carefully rehabilitated and restored in order to continue serving the exact purpose it was built for decades ago — as a community bank. BankNewport (1930) Washington Square, Newport — Awarded to BankNewport, which is recognized for the rehabilitation of a 90-year-old bank in Newport’s Washington Square. The structure was built 1929-30 and was designed with the intent to blend in seamlessly Edgar House “Sunnyside” (1885) Old Beach Road, Newport — Awarded to Susan and Peter Metzger, who are recognized for rehabilitating and restoring an early example of brick colonial revival architecture. The house was built by the architectural firm of McKim, Mead,& White between 1884 and 1886. In 2018, the house was purchased by Susan and Peter Metzger as a two-family home in need of preservation. Exterior restorations included repairing 20 wood columns, masonry, steps and walkways. The 13 third-floor dormers were all repaired and the roof was replaced. Inside, systems were upgraded, bathrooms were renovated and a large-scale ceiling mural was also restored. In addition, the house was painted and the wood was refinished. After extensive work, Sunnyside is once again a stately one-family home. International Tennis Hall of Fame: Frieze Restoration (1879-81) Bellevue Avenue, Newport — Awarded to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHOF), which is recognized for the restoration of a lost portion of historic fabric unique to the Newport Casino located on Bellevue Avenue. ITHOF is dedicated to the preservation and stewardship of the Newport Casino, which is where the museum resides. During the Twentieth Century, the Newport Casino’s decorative “frieze,” or a horizontal board of sculpted or painted decoration, was replaced. Fortunately, many of the original frieze medallions were salvaged and stored at the museum. Due to their level of deterioration, the original medallions were not able to be reinstalled. Instead, 38 new circular and semicircular ornate medallions were hand carved to match the original size, motif and carving techniques using historic photos and drawings. This project not only restored the historic frieze, it restored a portion of Newport’s past for all who pass through downtown. “The 2020 Doris Duke Preservation Awards represent that historic preservation is equally about focused and skilled restoration as it is about integrating that restoration into the needs of a modern space,” said NRF’s director of Preservation, Alyssa Lozupone. “I applaud the choices each of these property owners made to prioritize historic preservation when inertia could easily have dictated otherwise. My gratitude goes out to them for helping to preserve Newport’s architectural heritage.” Since its inception 14 years ago, the Doris Duke Historic Preservation Awards have raised nearly half a million dollars to support historic preservation in Newport. This signature celebration recognizes members of our community who have embodied Doris Duke’s vision of protecting Newport’s architectural heritage and who have made significant contributions to the preservation, restoration and rehabilitation of historic structures and landscapes. The awards, which provide support to NRF’s continued efforts in advancing historic preservation activities, are named in her honor. Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and organizations to lend support to this important annual fundraiser for NRF. Each level of support includes exclusive opportunities and perks like special experiences, museum tickets, swag bags and more. Visit www.newportrestoration.org/DDPA to learn about sponsorship and how to join the virtual celebration on September 11. Southampton Historical Society’s Rogers Mansion Reopens Woodbury’s Glebe House Reopens For Limited Reserved Guided Tours WOODBURY, CONN. — The Glebe House Museum has reopened for reserved guided tours. The museum is following all current State and CDC guidelines for the health and safety of its visitors, volun- Glebe House, Woodbury, Conn. teers and staff. Guided tours will be limited to the first floor of the historic Glebe House. Tour length will be limited to 15 minutes within the museum with extra time in the garden for docents to answer questions or elaborate on areas of interest. Masks and social distancing protocols are required. Each tour is limited to four adults traveling together. Groups will not be mixed. A limited number of tickets will be available for each time-slot. Tours are available for August 14-16, at 1:15, 1:45, 2:15, 2:45 and 3:15 pm; additional dates and time slots will be added each month. Tickets will cost $7 for adults and free for children younger than 12; museum members are free. Walk-ins will only be accommodated if there are open reservations. Tickets are available up to 24 hours in advance, through Eventbrite by following the link: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/glebehouse-museum-tours-tickets114193495820?aff=ebdssbeac. Glebe House Museum is at 49 Hollow Road. For information or calendar updates, 203-263-2855 or www.glebehousemuseum.org. SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The Rogers Mansion is now open for tours! For tours of the Rogers Mansion and the current exhibit, “High Style in the Gilded Age,” call 631-283-2494 to book your appointment. Appointment slots are 45 minutes long and start every hour on the hour, from 11 am to 3 pm, Wednesday through Saturday. Masks are required to stay on while inside the museum, and should be worn on the grounds when social distancing is not possible. Tours inside the museum will be limited to six guests maximum per appointment slot. If you are unable to make it down to the Rogers Mansion, find all of our free virtual programs, new and old, on the museum’s website (www.southamptonhistory.org). Our programs are possible thanks in part to your generosity. We appreciate your continued support. Rogers Mansion is at 17 Meeting House Lane. For information, 631-283-2494 or www.southamptonhistory.org.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 43 New Contemporary Interactive Public Artwork Opens At Thomas Cole Historic Site CATSKILL, N.Y. — The Thomas Cole National Historic Site has announced that it has unveiled “The Pollinator Pavilion,” a new outdoor architectural sculpture designed specifically for the Thomas Cole National Historic Site by artists Mark Dion and Dana Sherwood. Combining their well-known practice of making site-specific installations and their fascination with nature, the interactive artwork is a fantastical architectural setting in which individuals can share miraculous moments with pollinators, while exploring a nurturing relationship with nature. Dion and Sherwood created this interactive artwork to provide sustenance to pollinators and a place of wonder for human visitors, who may have an up-close encounter with these enchanting creatures, particularly the fleeting ruby-throated hummingbird, an important pollinator and the only hummingbird species that lives in this region. The open-air, lavender painted Gothic-style gazebo will be filled with living pollinator gardens, feeders, original paintings by the artists, and seating for one guest at a time. Designed to attract pollinators and humans to share the same space, the pavilion creates a radical decontextualization in which individuals can see themselves as part of nature and understand their own capacity to foster an environment of ecological balance. The Pollinator Pavilion is a 21½-foothigh, painted wood, architectural confection draped with flowers, plants and paintings by the artists, designed as much for hummingbirds as for people. Sherwood and Dion have worked with living animals for years and their approach is to emphasize the animal as an individual that is best appreciated by an actual face-to-face encounter. The Pollinator Pavilion invites human viewers to slow down and allow the process of pollination and feeding to be observed with reverence and joy. The pavilion will be onsite at least until the end of October and provides a unique artistic encounter and destination that is full of wonder and restoration, especially now during an era of social distancing. The open-air public artwork is set amid the six-acre historic site, and entry into the pavilion is paced to allow individuals to experience it one by one. On many levels, the pavilion illuminates the critical importance of pollinators and their habitats in a moment of rapid environmental transitions and climate change. It further draws upon a variety of artistic legacies inherent to the Hudson River Valley. It reflects Thomas Cole’s (1801-1848) fascination with the natural world, architecture and architectural features in the landscape. The pavilion is sited adjacent to Cole’s reconstructed New Studio building that was originally designed by the artist in 1846. The pavilion also echoes Cole’s alarm at the destruction of the natural world that he witnessed in his time and inverts our response to nature by giving to it rather than taking from it. This work was originally inspired by the influential series of paintings known as The Gems of Brazil (186364) by the Nineteenth Century artist, Martin Johnson Heade (1819-1904), a protégé of Frederic Church, who was in turn a protégé of Cole. Heade’s jewel-like and intimate series depicts hummingbirds in their natural habitats and demonstrates his commitment to close observation of nature and his interest in the ways that art and science intersect — interests that were also of central importance to Thomas Cole and Frederic Church. The Gems of Brazil will be on view as part of the major traveling exhibition, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church and our Contemporary Moment,” created by the Thomas Cole Site, the Olana Partnership at Olana State Historic Site (Hudson, N.Y.) and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Bentonville, Ark.), which will Mark Dion and Dana Sherwood, Sketch for The Pollinator Pavilion, 2020 (interactive wood and metal sculpture, with acrylic on panel, potted and hanging plants, bird feeders, and seating, 21½ feet by 12 feet), watercolor and pencil on paper. be presented jointly and open in full at the Thomas Cole Site and Olana State Historic Site in Spring 2021. The Pollinator Pavilion anticipates its arrival and will be a part of that exhibition, which was delayed by a year due to COVID-19. The Gothic-style open-air pavilion builds upon the fantastical architecture of the Hudson River Valley, which includes Thomas Cole’s New Studio that he designed in 1846 and Olana, the home and landscape created by Frederic Church. Both are now connected by the Hudson River Skywalk, a pedestrian walkway across the Hudson River via the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. The pavilion also reflects the ‘Into The Wild’ Bus Likely Lands A Home At Fairbanks Museum By Mark Thiessen ANCHORAGE, ALASKA (AP) — An infamous bus appears headed to a new home at a museum in Fairbanks after being removed from Alaska’s backcountry to deter people from making dangerous, sometimes deadly treks to visit the site where a young man documented his demise in 1992. The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that it intends to negotiate with the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North to display the bus, which was popularized by the book Into the Wild and a movie of the same name and flown from its location near Denali National Park and Preserve last month. “Of the many expressions of interest in the bus, the proposal from the UA Museum of the North best met the conditions we at DNR had established to ensure this historical and cultural object will be preserved in a safe location where the public could experience it fully, yet safely and respectfully, and without the specter of profiteering,” Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said in a statement. The bus became a beacon for those wishing to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, who hiked to the bus in 1992. The 24-year-old Virginia man died from starvation when he couldn’t hike back out because of the swollen Teklanika River. He kept a journal of his ordeal, which was discovered when his body was found. McCandless’ story became famous with author Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book Into the Wild, followed nine years later by director Sean Penn’s movie of the same name. Over the years, people from around the world have traveled to the bus, which was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the town of Healy, to pay homage to McCandless. Two women have drowned in the Teklanika River on such visits to the bus, one from Switzerland in 2010 and the other from Belarus nine years later. There have been 15 other search-andrescue missions since 2009, state officials said, including five Italian tourists who needed rescue last winter. One had severe frostbite. The draw of the bus became too much for state officials, who arranged for the Alaska Army National Guard to remove the bus with a helicopter last month as part of a training mission. The former Fairbanks city bus, sometimes called Bus 142 or the Magic Bus, was at one time used to house construction workers building a road in the area. It was abandoned in 1961, and became a shelter for those using the backcountry for hunting and recreation. The department received dozens of suggestions for use of the bus that came from individuals, museums and institutions nationwide, with varying plans to preserve, exhibit, monetize or memorialize it, Feige said. The department decided to consider the university’s proposal, which had several advantages. It is just one of three official state repositories, and the only one in the Fairbanks area able to accept and curate state-owned historical items; the museum has the staff to restore, curate and display the bus; and this proposal allows the Department of Natural Resources to retain ownership of the bus and the ability to make decisions about future uses, including whether to lend it out for display and where. “I believe that giving Bus 142 a long-term home in Fairbanks at the UA Museum of the North can help preserve and tell the stories of all these people,” Feige said. “It can honor all of the lives and dreams, as well as the deaths and sorrows associated with the bus, and do so with respect and dignity.” The department anticipates signing final paperwork within the next few months. SAN MARINO, CALIF. — A site-specific artwork by Lita Albuquerque, “Red Earth,” greets visitors at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens as garden areas reopen. The installation centers around a boulder capped with bright red pigment placed among towering bamboo in a grove of the Japanese Garden. It is on view through November 2 at 1151 Oxford Road. For information, 626-4052100 or www.huntington.org. design of Hudson River Valley gardens of the Nineteenth Century — a legacy that Dion and Sherwood continue to enjoy in the garden of their own Hudson River Valley home. “This luminous space is full of life and draws me in like a firework or a blooming flower,” said curator Kate Menconeri. “There are so many points of connection, spanning Martin Johnson Heade, nature and fantasy, to Thomas Cole’s environmental advocacy and architectural practice. What moves me most, however, is the way that the pavilion enacts and sustains symbiotic relationships. In a moment when colonies of bees are collapsing and habitats are under threat, the pavilion provides a feast for pollinators, whose lives in turn are inextricably linked to ours and to human food chains. Instead of mining or taking nature, the pavilion responds with reverence and reciprocity — here something is given back.” Dion is known for works of art that go against the grain of dominant culture to challenge perception and convention. Appropriating archaeology, field ecology and other scientific methods of collecting, ordering and exhibiting objects, he creates works that question the distinctions between “objective” (i.e. “rational”) scientific methods and “subjective” (“irrational”) influences. He lives with his wife and frequent collaborator Dana Sherwood in the Hudson River Valley and works worldwide. Sherwood is known for works of art that explore contact between human and non-human animals in order to understand culture and behavior. Her sculptures, video works, paintings and drawings portray ritualized feedings that she performs for animals who live among or at the borders of human populations. The Thomas Cole National Historic Site is at 218 Spring Street. For information, www.thomascole.org or 518943-7465. FAB MOVING SALE in MIDDLE HADDAM, CT AUGUST 14 – 16 9am – 5pm • Vintage Jens Risom, Richard Schultz, Eero Saarinen Designs • Laurel, Paul Mayen, Ernesto Gismondi Lamps • Room Divider, Daybed, Parsons Table, Danecastle, String • Vintage Bentwood Hall Tree & Chairs; Copper Apple Kettle • Graphics by Meckseper, Eggers, Schlotter, Duchein • Gorilla Ladder • Hoover Vacuum • Posters by Glaser, Lindner, Indiana, Trova, Louis • Kazak, Soumaks, Caucasian, Turkoman, Kilim Oriental Rugs • Antique Baskets & Sticks, Yellow Ware, Crocks • Cast Stone Japanese Lantern, Pedestal, Benches • Many Kitchen Smalls: Dansk, Arabia, Splurges & Necessities. • Books: Children’s, Garden, Art & Design, Literature, Fiction • Tools, Husqvarna Lawnmower, Craftsman Tool Cabinet • Edmund Scientific Astroscan, Shuffleboard, Philadelphia Rod • Tons of Interesting Stuff – from 1950’s Fiberglass Curtains to 1960’s Wedding Dress and other Clothing & Accessories Directions: Rt. 66 East of the CT River > Rt. 151 > Sign or Rt. 9, Exit 7 across the River > Rt. 149 > Rt. 151 Please wear a mask & respect distances – Thanks DISPLAYS for SALE Sunday - Subject to Prior Sale TO PLACE AN AD CALL 203-426-8036

44 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 Rep. Greg Pence Criticized For Racist Items Sold At His Mall By Casey Smith EDINBURGH, IND. (AP) — US Representative Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he co-owns — and the issue has taken on particular significance as the Republican defends his congressional seat in Indiana amid a national reckoning on race. The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from Pence, the vice president’s older brother, and his wife — including porcelain dinner sets and vintage clothing, Civil War relics, first edition classic rock records and thousands of old baseball cards. But sprinkled throughout the mall’s 72,000 square feet (6,700 square meters) are also dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes, like a coin bank featuring an exaggerated, straw-hatted Black figure biting down on a watermelon or “Mammy” biscuit jars depicting smiling Black enslaved women. Some are hard to find, while others are clearly on display. Jeannine Lee Lake, Pence’s Democratic challenger, drew attention to the objects recent- ly on social media, but customers say they have complained to management at the mall about the items as far back as 2008. Pence did not reply to multiple questions and requests for comment about the items, of which the Associated Press identified more than three dozen during visits on July 21 and 23. Through a spokesperson, Pence distanced himself, telling The Star Press last week that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall. Lake, who is one of three Black candidates for federal office in Indiana this fall, said the issue was brought to her attention by a woman who used to live near the mall who sent photos of “awful objects degrading and dehumanizing Black people” for sale. Lake visited the store in June and said she saw “rows and rows” of items, “mocking Black skin, displaying protruding lips and having bugged-out eyes.” “It made me want to cry,” Lake said. Lake said taking Pence to task for the goods sold at the mall was “a necessary action for an African-American woman running for Congress” — especially at a moment when protests across the country are highlighting and calling for an end to institutional- ized racism. Demonstrations swelled after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee into his neck, and have made racial injustice a central theme of the 2020 election. Pence easily beat Lake in Indiana’s deeply conservative 6th Congressional District in 2018 and is expected to win again. His brother, Vice President Mike Pence, held the seat for 12 years. The vice president’s office had no immediate comment. Lauren Smythe — who sent the photos to Lake and lives in Columbus, in the district Greg Pence now represents — told the AP that she first came upon the items in 2018. When she complained to management then, she was told that Confederate flags for sale would be removed, but also that the managers saw no issue with other merchandise. There were no Confederate flags seen for sale when an AP reporter visited this month. Margaret Lowe, a Methodist pastor from Greensburg, also in Pence’s district, said she and her sister also complained to management — as early as 2008, two years after the Pences bought the store. They were told nothing could be done. The AP spoke to five other people who have said they also asked Buffalo Soldiers Museum Vandalized With Hateful Graffiti HOUSTON (AP) — A museum in Houston honoring the nation’s Black Buffalo Soldiers was vandalized with graffiti, including with a symbol that appears to be a swastika, according to the facility Residents who live near the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum discovered the vandalism, according to a police report filed Tuesday. The incident happened either Monday or Tuesday. The museum has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum was spraypainted with what appears to be a swastika symbol and a statement that seems to read “Sucks Democratic Party,” according to a Facebook post by Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, the museum’s chief executive officer. “For 19 years we have educated Houston, the surrounding communities and the world with the stories of AfricanAmerican men and women who sacrificed their lives in defense of America,” said BertrandPitts, whose grandfather founded the museum. “We have never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism. It is our hope that the individuals responsible for this act are caught.” The Buffalo Soldiers were the first regiments of Black soldiers authorized to serve during peacetime, being established in 1866. They were often issued poorer uniforms and equipment than other units and faced discrimination in many of the towns they protected. The soldiers included former enslaved people and veterans of the Civil War. At least 18 of the soldiers won the Medal of Honor during the settlement of the West. George Floyd’s Family Gathers In Va. To Unveil Hologram In Front Of Confederate Statue RICHMOND, VA. (AP) — The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd’s head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memo- rial Project. A press release says the project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.” Floyd was a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, sparking protests across the country calling for criminal justice reform across the nation. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reported that the project’s week-long tour will take it to a number of cities in North Carolina and Georgia mirroring the route of the 1961 Freedom Rides. The hologram features a myriad of lights that swarm like fireflies to form into a 3-D image of Floyd, with his name depicted around his image. The tour is organized by Change.org and The George Floyd Foundation. Maine Museum, Archives Building To Close For Repairs AUGUSTA, MAINE (AP) — The Maine Cultural Building in the state’s capital city will be closed for mechanical upgrades and asbestos abatement. The building is located near the Maine State House and is home to the Maine State Library, Maine State Archives and Maine State Museum. It could be closed for up to two years, the Kennebec Journal reported. The building is in need of a new heating, cooling and electrical system. It was built in 1967. The state has approved $15 million for improvements to the building through the Maine Governmental Facilities Authority program. State officials said the building has never had a major renovation since it was built more than a half century ago. mall management to remove items over the last decade. Joyce Bishop, the onsite manager of the mall, declined to answer specific questions concerning the merchandise. But in an emailed statement Monday, Bishop cited the mall’s “Offensive Material Policy,” which bans items that “promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance” and prohibits “racially or ethnically offensive language, historical items, reproductions, and works of art and media.” Bishop said mall staff had “recently completed an audit of merchant booths and cases for potentially offensive materials to ensure compliance to this policy.” Bishop did not describe what the audit entailed or when it was conducted. The emporium in Edinburgh and a smaller antiques mall in nearby Bloomington are Pence’s largest assets. The two malls, held by the Pence Group LLC, are valued at $5 million to $25 million, and are owned by the congressman and his wife, Denise, according to Pence’s financial disclosure filing. The Edinburgh mall rents booths, of which there are around 600, to merchants, starting at $189 a month, and also takes a commission of 7 to 19 percent from each sale. Lake said she wants Pence to remove the objects, saying they are “being sold now for a whole new generation of the promulgation of hate.” The objects all appear to be reproductions — though some are priced as if they were authentic antiques, said David Pilgrim, director of Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum, which houses one the country’s largest collections of racial segregation memorabilia. The items are similar to those curated by the museum and used to educate the public about racism, Pilgrim said. Such items can also be spotted in antiques shops and other retail outlets across the United States. “During the Jim Crow days, these everyday objects — banks, cookie jars, toys, games, postcards, and more — served as propaganda,” said Pilgrim. “They were ways of saying,‘Those people are different from us. ... We don’t want them in our neighborhoods, schools and churches.’” Pilgrim said the objects can be educational, as they are in his museum, but he said their presence at a store was of dubious value. “Are the people buying them for educational purposes?” Pilgrim asked. “No, of course not. Are they buying them to document racism or to celebrate it?” Confederate Monument Removed From Georgia Square MCDONOUGH, GA. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Georgia was removed overnight on Wednesday by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal. Crews began removing the monument that stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning, WSB-TV reported. The Henry County commission voted to remove the statue, which has been a fixture at the site for more than 100 years, earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality. Multiple law enforcement agencies were present during the removal, where one person was arrested and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks, WAGA-TV reported. “We were held back, our freedom of speech was held back because they wouldn’t allow us to get off the curb over here,” resident Stanley Layfield told the news outlet. The removal comes as Confederate statues and other figures many see as symbols of racism continue to be taken down across the United States. In Georgia, a Confederate monument that stood in the town square of an Atlanta suburb was taken down last month, and another memorial that stood outside a county courthouse in Conyers was removed earlier this month. A law passed by Gov. Brian Kemp last year protects Confederate symbols, stopping them from being altered or discarded, but local leaders are increasingly taking action anyway after national protests over the death of George Floyd and other Black victims. Man Says He Tipped Over Lee Monument To Prevent Civil Strife ROANOKE, VA. (AP) — A 70-year-old man says he tipped over a Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke in effort to prevent civil strife. William Clay Foreman told The Roanoke Times on Monday that he feared emotions would intensify around the monument and that the monument’s defenders and detractors would clash. Foreman was charged last week with one count of felony property damage. He was released by police and his case is pending. The monument to the Confed- erate general is a stone spire in a park. The Lee monument was already set for removal after the Roanoke City Council voted to start the process to take it down. That process includes a public hearing and was expected to take at least two months. At his arraignment in court on Monday, Foreman said he couldn’t afford an attorney. But his income of veteran benefits and Social Security was too high for a court-appointed lawyer. A judge said he could represent himself but advised Foreman to consider finding an attorney. VISIT US ON THE WEB AT A n t i q u e s a n d T h e A r t s . c o m

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 45 Virginia Evicts Confederate Monuments From Its State Capitol By Alan Suderman RICHMOND, VA. (AP) — Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee positioned in the same spot where he stood to assume command of the state’s armed forces in the Civil War nearly 160 years ago. They are the latest Confederate symbols to be removed or retired in the weeks since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked a nationwide protest movement. Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat, quietly ordered the Lee statue and busts of generals J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and others removed from the historic Old House Chamber. A moving crew worked through the night Thursday — carefully removing the monuments and their plaques, loading them into a truck and taking them to an undisclosed location. The stealth approach avoids the possibility of protests or a lawsuit to keep the monuments in place, but may prompt criticism that the monuments were moved without public discussion. “Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “Now is the time to provide context to our Capitol to truly tell the commonwealth’s whole history.” Designed by Thomas Jefferson, the Virginia State Capitol was the first state capitol to open after the American Revolution and was used as the Confederacy’s capitol during much of the Civil War. Filler-Corn’s move to remove the Confederate generals comes a few weeks after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of a different Lee monument — a 21-foot (6-meter) bronze equestrian sculpture on Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue. A lawsuit has delayed that statue’s removal, but other Confederate monuments on the street — once one of the most prominent collection of tributes to the Confederacy in the nation — have already come down. And earlier this week, the US House approved a bill to remove statues of Lee and other Confederate leaders from the US Capitol. The bill’s prospects in the Senate are uncertain. In Virginia, the Old House Chamber was where lawmakers first met when the Capitol opened in 1788 and was used as the House’s meeting place for more than 100 years before the Capitol building was expanded. It is not currently used for official purposes when the legislature meets. The chamber’s history is long and varied — then-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall presided over a trial there that saw former Vice President Aaron Burr acquitted of treason — but much of the iconography in the room is devoted to Confederates. Virginia delegates voted in the chamber to secede from the Union in April 1861. A few days later, Lee entered the room to take formal command of the state’s military. “Trusting in almighty God, an approving conscience, and the aid of my fellow citizens, I devote myself to the service of my native state, in whose behalf alone will I ever again draw my sword,” Lee said, according to an inscription on the statue. Seven years later, after the South lost the war, it was the same room where a new constitutional convention met that included Black delegates for the first time. Like many Confederate mon- uments, most of those recently removed from Virginia’s Capitol were erected decades after the Civil War. They were commissioned and built during the Jim Crow era, when states imposed new segregation laws, and during the “Lost Cause” movement, when historians and others tried to depict the South’s rebellion as a fight to defend states’ rights, not slavery. The Lee statue was approved in 1928 with the help of thenGov. Harry Byrd, who would later go on to lead the state’s Massive Resistance to racially integrated schools. Its $25,000 price tag (about $370,000 currently) was paid for by the state, donations and an in-kind donation from the sculptor. Busts of Davis and Alexander Stephens, the vice president of the Confederacy, were donated to Virginia in the 1950s by Mississippi and Georgia. Filler-Corn also announced her appointment of Delegate Rev. Delores McQuinn to lead a new advisory group to advise the speaker on “possible future actions” of other historical artifacts controlled by the House. Virginia Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Del. Lamont Bagby hailed the monuments’ removal, saying “visitors from around the world have been greeted by these imposing symbols of treason and white supremacy for far too long.” Republican House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert noted the Lee statue was a “historical marker” and mocked FillerCorn’s commitment to telling the state’s history. “Another historical reality is that the Capitol building itself served as the Confederate Capitol, a fact that should no doubt force the Speaker’s new Advisory Group to recommend that it be razed to the ground,” Gilbert said in a statement. The Confederate monuments are not the only tributes to losing causes in and around the Capitol, a building built with slave labor where almost every portrait hanging on the walls is of a white man. A large statue of Byrd, the arch segregationist, sits on Capitol Square and two portraits hang prominently in the Capitol. In the House chamber, directly behind where House speakers preside, is a plaque honoring Nathaniel Bacon. He was wealthy colonist who led a failed rebellion in the 1670s, whose aims included the unfettered killing of indigenous people and the seizing of their lands. Richmond Mayor Announces Plan For Memorial Park In Shockoe Bottom RICHMOND, VA. (AP) — For more than 150 years, Virginia’s capital city greeted visitors with a landscape steeped in Confederate heritage and dotted with its relics, including a collection of enormous statues to rebel fighters. Tucked away, or in many cases buried, was evidence of Richmond’s pivotal role in the lucrative domestic slave trade. Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children were jailed, bought and sold in the city, and shipped across the South in the decades preceding the Civil War. A push to rethink that historical landscape is underway as Richmond, like other cities across the United States, grapples with how to tell a more complete version of its past and the history of Black lives. Confederate statues have fallen, and city officials announced a major funding commitment Tuesday for an ambitious and long-envisioned memorial campus in Richmond’s former slave-trading district, Shockoe Bottom. “For hundreds of years, that story has essentially gone untold. Do we know about it? Yes. But we have not properly memorialized and commemorated the horrors of the slave trade that were the driving economic force of this city,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the formal announcement. Stoney, other city and state Portsmouth City Votes To Remove Confederate Monument That Was Damaged During Protest PORTSMOUTH, VA. (AP) — Council members unanimously voted to remove a Confederate monument that was damaged during the recent protests against racism and police brutality. The resolution passed by the Portsmouth City Council Tuesday gives the city’s manager authority to move the obelisk and its four statues from where it stands on the city’s Olde Towne neighborhood, news outlets reported. “I think this is the right thing at this time in history and in our country,” The Virginian-Pilot quotes Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas, who previously voted against removing the monument, as saying. The monument was erected in 1876 and stands on a site where slaves were once punished. When protesters painted and tore down parts of the memorial in June, a piece of the statue fell on a man, critically injuring him. The monument will now be moved to a storage area, Portsmouth City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton said. The city will wait another 30 days to consider possible offers from museums, battlefields or other organizations interested in procuring the monument. officials, and activists held a news conference in Shockoe Bottom to outline plans for a memorial campus composed of a museum to tell the stories of enslaved people and a park for reflection. The city has committed $3.5 million in funding right away, Stoney said, and he will propose a capital improvement budget amendment of between $25 million and $50 million that if approved would fund the effort over a series of years. The hope is that the city’s financial commitment will be a catalyst and can be leveraged to attract the additional funding — from the state, philanthropic interests or both — that would undoubtedly be needed to see such a project to completion, Stoney said. Shockoe Bottom, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, lies in a flood-prone area along the James River east of Richmond’s main financial district and a few blocks from the historic Thomas Jefferson-designed Capitol. By some estimates, more than 300,000 enslaved people were bought and sold in the Bottom, an area now home to restaurants, clubs, parking lots and converted tobacco warehouses. For a time, the city was second only to New Orleans as a slavetrading center. Historians and community activists have long called for a greater acknowledgement of the neighborhood’s history, most of which has been bulldozed, buried or destroyed over the years. But commemoration efforts have crawled along. The issue rose to national attention in 2014 when thenMayor Dwight Jones proposed a baseball stadium-centered economic development project in the area that was ultimately scuttled in the face of outrage from community members who said the area was sacred ground. Today, remembrances to the area’s slave-trading past are tucked away in an area with limited visibility next to Interstate 95, a parking lot and a rumbling set of train tracks. A modest set of plaques mark the archaeological remains of Lumpkin’s Slave Jail — also known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” for the brutal treatment its prisoners were subjected to. A dig there in 2008 financed primarily by the city uncovered remarkably well preserved artifacts. Nearby, a historic Blacks-only burial ground that was once covered by a parking lot is now a vast, mostly empty expanse. On a recent afternoon, a city trashcan was overflowing at the Lumpkin’s site, while a historical marker at the burial site was so faded it was nearly illegible in an area overgrown with weeds. State Del. Delores McQuinn, a former Richmond city councilwoman and longtime member of the Richmond Slave Trail Commission, which has played a pivotal role in uncovering much of the history about the slave trade in the city, said a key window of opportunity has opened to move the project for- ward. The protests unleashed after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police have led to calls for change but also a demand “for us to better understand our history,” she said. “It would be a gift to future generations, and this generation,” she said of the proposed memorial park. A similar but separate conversation is taking place about the future of Monument Avenue, where many of the city’s most prominent Confederate statues have been plucked off by heavy machinery or toppled by protesters. The graceful residential street, part of which is a National Historic Landmark District, has undergone dramatic change since early June. Protests sparked by the death of Floyd, who was Black, prompted Stoney to arrange for all the avenue’s statues on city property to be removed. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is also seeking to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on a state-owned parcel of the avenue, though a lawsuit has so far prevented him from doing so. Formal talks about the avenue’s future haven’t officially started, though informal conversations are underway. Stoney, who along with the entire City Council is up for reelection this fall, said he thinks the city is at an inflection point. “In order to heal, you have to tell the full and complete story,” he said. VISIT US ON THE WEB AT A n t i q u e s a n d T h e A r t s . c o m

46 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 INTERNATIONAL Seventeenth Century IndoPortuguese Cabinet Stands Tallest For The Pedestal H E N L E Y- O N THAMES, U.K. — Leading a sale of nearly 300 lots offered by The Pedestal on July 28 was a Seventeenth Century Indo-Portuguese teak, ebony and ivory standing cabinet that more than doubled its low estimate to sell for $20,850. It was purchased by a European buyer, bidding on the phone, who had never previously bought from The Pedestal. The sale was conducted at a new venue for The Pedestal: the Old Dairy at Stonor Park, which has been the home of the Stonor family for more than 850 years and is one of the oldest family homes still lived in today. Royal Chairs Bring $1.3 Million For Artcurial PARIS — A suite of four chairs with royal provenance soared to $1,350,675 when it crossed the block at Artcurial on July 22. The suite was made in 1778 by George Jacob and Jean-Baptiste Rode for the Comte d’Artois (who would become King Charles X) for his bedroom at Bagatelle and retained its original condition. A private collector of French furniture living outside of France acquired them for more than three times the estimate. For additional information, www.artcurial.com. Rembrandt Self Portrait Sets Record For Sotheby’s LONDON — The second-highest price at Sotheby’s livestreamed cross-category evening sale on July 28 was achieved by one of the last selfportraits by Rembrant van Rijn in private hands, which brought $18.7 million. The result more than doubled the previous record for a self-portrait by the Old Master artist, which Sotheby’s had established in 2003. Streamed live with salerooms in Hong Kong and New York, the sale was watched by more than 150,000 people, with participants from 47 countries across six continents, and achieved a sale total of $193 million. For additional information, www.sothebys.com. Compiled By Antiques and The Arts Weekly Madelia Hickman Ring Dialogues With Picasso At Museo Picasso MALAGA, SPAIN — Museo Picasso Málaga is displaying a new face, thanks to the fresh layout of artworks in the Renaissance Palacio de Buenavista which, in the very heart of Málaga, houses the museum’s collection. The artistic dialogue between the works in the permanent collection and the new works by Picasso that belong to the Fundación Almine y Bernard Ruiz-Picasso para el Arte is periodically refreshed. Visitors can rediscover Picasso’s artistic achievement thanks to an exhibition narrative that begins with his formative years and continues through his most representative periods. Included in the exhibition is a wool tapestry version done in 1958 of Picasso’s “Demoiselles d’Avignon.” It is the result of a collaboration between Picasso and the weav- er Jacqueline Dürrbach, who had a studio in Cavalaire on the French Mediterranean coast. Her trademark, an A within a C, is visible at the lower left of the tapestry, just below Picasso’s “signature,” woven in block letters. Picasso’s engagement with tapestry went back to 1928, when he created a running Minotaur for the influential couturier and collector Marie Cuttoli, who brought tapestry into the Twentieth Century by persuading avant-garde artists to make designs for this traditional medium. The modern tapestry movement encouraged the idea that weavers should translate paintings into the language of textiles, using simplified shapes and a limited selection of colors. In 1951, Picasso encountered Dürrbach’s work in this medium, and the two artists soon began to collaborate; a version of his “Demoiselles d’Avignon” was a product of the two artists’ collaboration. Delighted with the result, Picasso hung it in the studio of his villa La Californie. Several photographs from the Roberto Otero Photographic Archive, which was acquired by Museo Picasso Málaga in 2005, show Picasso with the tapestry, which hung next to a doorway in La Californie. This version of the Demoiselles d’Avignon is the only work that is inspired, as opposed to produced, by Picasso, of the 120 works currently being shown at Museo Picasso Málaga in the long-term exhibition, “Dialogues with Picasso, Collection 2020-2023.” Museo Picasso Málaga at the Palacio de Buenavista is at San Agustín, 8. For information, www.museopicassomalaga.org. Church Volunteer Admits To Arson Attack On French Cathedral PARIS (AP) — French authorities detained and charged a repentant church volunteer Sunday after he told investigators that he was responsible for an arson attack that badly damaged a Fifteenth Century Gothic cathedral. The man had previously been questioned and then released after the July 18 blaze that destroyed the organ, shattered stained glass windows and blackened the insides of the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul of the western French city of Nantes. Detained again this weekend for further questioning, the volunteer church worker admitted responsibility for the fire, said his lawyer, Quentin Chabert. “He confessed to the allega- tions against him which, as the prosecutor indicated, are causing destruction and damage by fire,” the lawyer told France Info radio. “He regrets the facts. That is certain. He is in a sort of repentance.” French media quoted the Nantes prosecutor as saying that the 39-year-old Rwandan, who’d been tasked with the job of locking up the cathedral, told the investigating magistrate that he lit three fires: on two cathedral organs and an electrical box. His motives were unknown. The prosecutor said the arson charge is punishable by a tenyear jail term and a fine of 150,000 euros ($175,000). Picked up immediately after the fire, held for over a day and then released, the man was detained again on Saturday morning, on the basis of evidence gathered by police forensic experts and a 20-strong team of investigators who questioned more than 30 people, the prosecutor said in a statement. The fire broke the main stained glass windows between the cathedral’s two towers and destroyed its main organ. Dating from the Seventeenth Century, the organ was called the “soul of the cathedral” by faithful. The cathedral was built over five centuries and completed in 1891. The organ had previously survived a serious fire in 1972, which annihilated much of its wooden structures. Museo Picasso Málaga Cancels Oppenheim Exhibition MALAGA, SPAIN — The Museo Picasso Málaga (MPM) regrets to announce the cancellation of the exhibition “Meret Oppenheim, Reflection of an Era,” which was to have opened this autumn. The international health crisis that forced the museum to remain closed for several months, along with the standstill throughout the national and international museum network, has led to a significant drop in visitor numbers and, hence, in the museum’s revenue. The governing body of the MPM has therefore taken the decision to cancel the exhibition, which was to have been held in the museum’s exhibition rooms from October 20 to February 7. The Museo Picasso Málaga at the Palacio de Buenavista is at San Agustín 8. For information, www.museopicassomalaga.org. Olympia Winter Art & Antiques Fair Open Nov. 3-8 OLYMPIA, LONDON — The 30th edition of the Winter Art & Antiques Fair Olympia will be one of the first of the United Kingdom’s important art and antiques fairs allowed to run after government restrictions were lifted from October 1. The June edition of the Art & Antiques Fair Olympia was postponed due to the Coronavirus but organizers Clarion Events always hoped that the sister fair in November would be allowed to go ahead. The fall event is scheduled to run November 3-8 with a private preview on November 2. Fair director, Mary Claire Boyd, said of the news, “We are excited to be able to celebrate 30 years of the Winter Fair and are looking forward to welcoming both dealers and clients back to Olympia. There is considerable pent-up demand from dealers who are keen to see clients again and from buyers ready to shop. There is simply no substitute for the experience of seeing real works of art. The advantage of holding the show in an exhibition hall is that we have plenty of space and can easily control the flow of visitors in order to keep everyone safe.” The organizers have put in place a variety of measures in line with government guidance to provide a safe and secure environment for visitors to shop. These will include temperature checks, staggered admission times and wide aisles enabling adherence to social distancing. The fair showcases more than 70 of the United Kingdom’s best dealers who will be offering thousands of one-off, strictly vetted pieces for sale. The six-day event is expected to attract a host of discerning collectors, interior designers, Christmas shoppers and home-lovers, all looking to buy works priced from $100 to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Visitors can choose from jewelry, decorative objects, artwork, furniture, ceramics, glassware, clocks, fossils, textiles, mirrors, silver and sculpture. The fair is located on the gallery level in the National Hall, on Hammersmith Road. A premium will be charged for tickets purchased at the door. For information or to purchase tickets, www.olympia-antiques.com.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 47 13th Annual Premier Adirondack Auction Fri, August 14 at 11am Grueby Pottery 6” Candle Stick Tile Emile Robichaud, Medway, Maine Creel Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, we will not be able to have people in attendance during the auction. All bidding will take place online and throughabsentee bidding only. Adirondack Guideboat Attributed to George & Bliss Items can be previewed in person prior to bidding at Blanchard’s Auction Hall in POTSDAM, NY 1891 Morley-Potsdam Rd. Potsdam, NY 13676 Sun, August 9–Thurs, August 13 (10am–2pm) Antique Stained Glass Window with Mallard Ducks James Hope Oil on Canvas Chauncey Wheeler Bluebill Duck Decoy This auction will include items from numerous Adirondack summer homes, camps, cabins and cottages. Highlights to include: Fine Selection of Oil Paintings by Numerous Listed Artists; Contemporary Rustic Furniture by Barry Gregson, Barney Bellinger, George Jacques, Jim Howard and other Fine Craftsman; Great Selection of Old Hickory Furniture; Variety of Black Forest Antler Style Chandeliers & Table Lamps; Big Game Taxidermy; Contemporary & Decorative Duck Decoys & Bird Carvings; Rare Arpad Gerster Copper Engraved Etchings; Adirondack Artwork; Collection of Native American Baskets; Adirondack Guide & Caretaker Tools; Several Sets of Wicker Patio Furniture; Arts & Crafts Furniture by Gustav Stickley, Harden & Rohlfs; Turn of the Century Guideboat; Wood Canvas Canoes; Pack Baskets; Snowshoes; Fishing Creels; Early Lighting; Hammered Copperware; Grueby Tile; Collection of Paris Manufacturing Company Sleighs, Push Cutters, Sleds, Wagons & Toboggans; Country Painted Furniture; Various Size Oriental Rugs; Collection of Carved & Painted Fish Plaques; Collection of Fishing Reels; Joe Neale Folk Art Fishing Creels, Fish Decoys, Powder Horns & Crook Knives; Black Forest; Various Adirondack Books & Maps; Fishing Collectibles; Stained Glass Windows; Great Camp and Adirondack Furnishings. Terms: Live online bidding through both liveauctioneers.com and hibid.com. 20% Buyer’s Premium. Absentee bidding is also available by contacting us directly. Auction Purchases can be picked up at Blanchard’s Auction Hall in Potsdam, NY on: Saturday, August 15 (10am-2pm) and Monday, August 17 & Tuesday, August 18 (9am-4pm) Shipping and Delivery is also available John Waldo Nash Fish Skin Mount Barry Gregson Adirondack Arm Rocker Adirondack Mosaic Arm Chair Goyard Rare Vintage Petite Storage Trunk Jonathan Bradley Morse Oil on Canvas Auctioneer: Kip Blanchard 315-265-5070 office or 315-244-0775 cell Barney Bellinger Adirondack Sofa Table www.blanchardsauctionservice.com 4 Piece Heywood Wakefield Wicker Set George Jaques Root Base Console Table Daniel Bigelow (1823-1910) Oil on Canvas Gustave Stickley Wicker Porch Set Lee Fountain Root Base Center Table A.F. Tait Oil Painting Harden Mission Oak 3 Piece Parlor Set Dwayne Thompson Rustic Adirondack Style Secretary Herez Oriental Rug Rare Old Hickory Branded Sofa Paris Manufacturing Co. Child’s Farm Wagon

48 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 2 Session Auction • October 3, 2020 Preview: Friday, Oct. 2nd: 11am-6pm & Saturday, Oct. 3rd: 8am-10am Auction: Saturday, Oct. 3rd: 11am Location: 195 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940 •Contact: (845)386-4403 Session 1: Militaria, Guns, Swords & Daggers Session 2: Fine Art, Historical Documents, Vintage Posters, Large Collection Watches/Parts, Jewelry/Silver, 1988 Corvette (11,000 miles) SESSION 1 WILL BEGIN AT 11AM ~ SESSION 2 WILL IMMEDIATELY FOLLOW SESSION 1 96 Dunbar Street, Keene, NH ONLINE CATALOGED An�que Auc�on Sun. Aug. 16th at Noon PREVIEW: AUG. 14th & 15th; NOON-5 PM & DAY OF SALE AUG 16th; 9-11 AM Limited Live Attendance by Reservation Only Limited to 50 only - By Reservation! Social Distancing Will Be Enforced & Masks Must Be Worn at All Times Inside Auction Facility Allan Adler 75pc Chinese Key Design This Sale Will Consist of a Nice Selec�on of 18th & 19th century Furnishing & Accessories Gathered from Several Local Homes & Estates Large scroll watercolor horse signed Beihong Xu (China 1895-1953) 47” x 21 1/2”, overall 81” x 26” from the Estate of Count/Colonel Ilya Andreyevich Tolstoy (Russian/American 1903-1970 For more Photos & Info: www.EstateOfMind.biz www.LiveAuctioneers.com/estate-of-mind • www.AuctionZip.com ~ Auctioneer ID# 11093 Highlights Include: 18th & 19th cent Period Furniture, Collec�on of Figural Cast Iron Doorstops, Sterling Including an Excep�onal 75pc. Flatware Set by Allan Adler (Chinese key design) Service for 8 w/ Serving pieces, Primi�ves, Oriental Rugs, 19th & 20th cent Artwork, Nice Collec�on of Children’s & Salesman Sample Cast Iron Stoves, Early Ceramics & Glass, Clocks and More. More Items Will be Added to Catalog Daily up un�l Auc�on Day! This is the First Live Auc�on Inside in Several Months We are keeping to suggested guidelines provided by the na�onal, state and local oﬃcials. So, we ask that customers please be understanding & pa�ent with these new & ever-changing procedures. The Antiques and The Arts Weekly E-Edition! Antiques and The Arts Weekly is AVAILABLE ONLINE in its entirety and in color! w w w. A n t i q u e s a n d T h e A r t s . c o m PLEASE WATCH FOR UPDATES or changes to auc�on schedule or procedures for auc�on and thank you for your coopera�on & understanding. FOR MORE INFORMATION on consigning, appraisals or future auc�ons, please call us at 1-800-352-5251 or email us @ keeneauc�ons@gmail.com * Phone and Le� Bids Accepted * ONLINE BIDDING @ www.invaulable.com www.liveauc�oneers.com www.auc�onzip.com (ID#2268) Terms: Cash, Check or Credit Card 18% buyer’s premium - Online buyer’s premium 23% JOHN S. PAPPAS - AUCTIONEER NH Lic #4006 - VT Lic #2416 MA Lic #2734 *No Food Will be Served @ Auc�on*

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 49

50 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 CONNECTICUT RIVER BOOK AUCTION will hold its next sale as an ABSENTEE BID AUCTION on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at the South Congregational Church located at 949 Main Street in South Glastonbury, CT 06073. Books may be inspected at that location on Thursday, August 13th from 11 am to 4 pm and again on Friday, August 14th from 9 am to 3:15 pm when bidding will close. E-MAIL BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY 2:00 pm. Of Note: This auction continues to include a number of volumes of bibliography from the library of noted book collector and dealer Barbara Farnsworth. In addition, we will auction several attractive sets of books, and books by noted photographer Bruce Weber. Siphneans at Delphi with 64 silver gelatin prints, and Augustinus’ 1714 Le Divote Meditationi del Gran Patriarca S. Agostinoin full vellum. Visit our website ctriverbookauction.com for a complete listing of the books to be sold and the rules pertaining to this auction. Questions still remaining after reading the website then call Tom at 1-860-908-8067. We are accepting book and ephemera consignments for future auctions. Just Added: The 1805 edition of Carey’s American Pocket Atlas with all 20 maps, Kennedy’s 1929 The Treasury of the South Congregational Church, 949 Main St, South Glastonbury, CT • www.ctriverbookauction.com • 860-908-8067 Applebrook Auctions Presents A SUMMER TO REMEMBER Monday August 10th Please Note the New Day • Starting At 6PM The Hand Picked Contents of Several Upscale Estates including: the home of a Former Millbrook, N.Y. Antique Dealer, a New York Attorney’s home with a Great Eye for Collecting, a Hidden Bridgewater Estate filled with Treasures. Due to the current situation we will have no preview in the gallery. If you need any additional pictures or info please email or call. We will still be accepting phone bids and absentee bids The shipping services are still working and if you need to pick something up in person we will hold it until you feel comfortable. To View Catalog & Bid Live Please Visit: or For info call 203-740-0944 or see our website at www.applebrookauctions.com

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 51 Selection of fine gold jewelry Two Session ESTATES AUCTION Hall Tues, August 18 VFW 123 Holliston St., Medway, MA. Session 1 – 3:00 PM Rugs & Curiosities (Outdoors at the VFW Pavilion) Session 2 – 5:30 PM Estates Auction (Indoors limited reserved seating) MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES Strict Adherence to CDC and State Guidelines Sterling Bigelow and Kennard carriage clock 4 Antique American mahogany tall clocks We have EXTENDED PREVIEW DAYS and times by Appointment to strongly encourage Absentee and Phone Bidding Opportunities. Limited seating in hall. PREVIEWS by Appointment Only Mon., August 17 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Tues., August 18 9:00 AM to ½ hr. before sales Roy M. Mason watercolor Fisherman Shack (14” x 19 ¼”) Oil on canvas signed M. Goodman 1895 Antique Federal tall clock with crotch mahogany door with moon dial in an Pr. French porcelain and oval inlaid Roxbury case Parian covered urns Please call 774-571-8263 for PREVIEW appointments and limited seat information. Please visit www.coylesauction.com and link to Auction Zip for photos and descriptions. We are pleased to oﬀer a Two Session Antique Estates Auction with a ﬁne selection of Antique American Engl and Fr style furniture including 5 American tall clocks, ﬁne porcelain, artwork, sterling and ﬁne jewelry, lamps, and much more drawn from contents of Maine, Old Newport area and oceanview Gloucester homes together with art from Providence oﬃce, and partial contents of an old Grafton homestead and Boston area homes with selected additions. Selection of fine porcelain Portrait of woman signed J. Renevier 1896 Lot of early portrait miniatures Portrait John Mills oil on panel, W.M. Prior 13 ½ x 9 ½ Estate Accessories including bronzes Session 1 at 3:00 PM (outdoors) Oriental rugs and estate curiosities. 12” Meissen figural compote Set of 12 Martin Engelbrecht 12 Months Engravings Pewter birds and branches fireplace set Signed Gustav Stickley bent Mission armchair Portrait of young girl o/c in gold frame 19” Jumeau E7J bisque head doll & other antique dolls Selection of fine Austrian porcelain Oak corner Vict pool or umbrella holder Period Sunderland Table 12 Italian Faience Heraldic Pattern plates Antique Tavern table “Bather” nude signed G.H. Story (10” x 5 ½”) Set of 12 Chippendale style carved chairs 17” Bronze lamp Collection of Celadon including lg planter and umbrella stand Session 1 at 3: 00 PM: OUTDOORS UNDER THE PAVILION CURIOSITIES AND ORIENTAL RUGS: 10 + oriental rugs incl 22’ x 11’ Heriz, Antique long riﬂe marked Whitmore and Wolﬀ Pittsburg and powder horn, 2 antq music boxes, Lladro lot, assorted gold frames, several nice prints and engravings, 56” diam hanging light, Books incl hist interiors, etc., sm china lots, interesting group lots, Chinese embroidered black silk robe, and much more. Good old-fashioned outdoor country auction. Session 2 at 5:30 PM: FURNITURE: 5 good antique American tall clocks including handsome Federal antique tall clock with beautiful crotch mah door with moon dial in an inlaid Roxbury case, and 4 other ﬁne examples of American tall clocks (see photos for additional information), antique Liverpool grandfather inlaid tall clock, beautiful inlaid satinwood planter with great carved base, Gustav Stickley bent armchair, set 12 Chippendale style chairs, Period Regency 3 part dining table (2 21” leaves), nice tall mahog corner cabinet, mahog oxbow secretary, period Sunderland table, great burl walnut secretary with etched mirrored doors, good antq 3 tier dumbwaiter, antique English secretary, Leaded glass ﬁrescreen, antique Queen Anne tavern table, antique Canterbury, unusual oak corner Vict oak pool or umbrella stand, Old French chest with carved drawers, beautiful inlaid dining table w/3 leaves (Baker), French style vitrine curio cabinet, Amer. Bannister back armchair, set 8 cvd Chippendale style chairs, early pole screen petit point, ﬁne Georgian inlaid Pembroke table, antique QA highboy base, 54” round mah Vict dining table w/ cl ft&lvs, period chair back settee, lg industrial metal/wood farm table, cvd Asian bar, 8 mah chairs, antq tables and chairs, inlaid Federal card table w/eagle, French style tables, inlaid card tables, antq 4 draw Federal chest, Paine library table, mahog Sheraton style sewing stand, 24” wall clock, early tapestry armchair, and much more. ITEMS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 19” Jumeau E7J with orig body, 25” SimonHalbig bisque head doll, Burl walnut secretary desk with etched mirrored doors Mahogany oxbow secretary 18” Handwerck, 23” etc., antq inlaid barometer, Unusual pewter birds & branches ﬁreplace set, old iron bookpress (Ball Pinion) 9x12 plate daylt 2 ½”and more. ACCESSORIES: 12” Meissen ﬁgural porcelain compote, gilt bronze deer, ormolu mounted Sevres bowl (11 ½”), Pr French porcelain & Parian covered urns, Sevres French porcelain footed bowl 16”, 20” Austrian HP genre scene w/gilt metal garniture urn, bronze Griﬀen ﬁgure, set 12 Italian Faience Heraldic pattern plates, pr Austrian hp genre scene dec porcelain urns (ﬁnials repaired), 14 pc Austrian portrait décor porc chocolate set, 10” Nandi Hindu bronze bell, Bronze dag ﬁgural frame, Steuben pear with partridge, 26” jade/ hardstone tree, 12”Murano birds, Limoges box w/bird, 3 “Chase” ﬁgures, art glass, collection Celadon, sm bronze ﬁgures, plaster relief of children, 2 Pietrae Dure plaques, St. James icon, 17” bronze Asian lamp, 20” Herend tray, Limoges plates and platter, pr Chelsea House ceramic 14” table lamps, Continental watch hutch w/clock, Waterford, miniature 13” English Carter inld mah tall clock, , oxblood table lamp, serpentine ﬁrescreen, and much more. STERLING: Sterling Bigelow & Kennard carriage clock, 3 pc dresser set, 52 pc sterl Danish ﬂatware, 10” Tiﬀany dish, set of 800 silver (Bruckmann & Sohne) ﬂatware set for 12 + svg pcs (116 pc), partial set of 800 silver for 6, many nice group lots of sterling silver, pre-Revol. Russian sterl, cloiss & painted image of Saint pendant, lg oval sterling tray, pr English sterling lidded jars, Gorham sterl repousse tea set, 6 Engl sterl urn form salts w/ gold wash, Gorham sterl silver bowl M. Antoinette, and much more. JEWELRY: Tiﬀany platinum diamond lady’s watch, Johnny Johnson gold arrowhead necklace for Maisel, Masonic High Priest medal, 9 14k medallions, 18k ﬂoral pin w/12 sm diamonds, 14k gold and/or diam rings, bracelets, necklaces and more, gold coin bracelet, sterling Bentall bolo with horses, Sterl CDF bangle Pueblo village, Barry Kieselstein-cord alligator sterl buckle belt, 5 leather belts with mostly silv conchos & buckles, 2 sterl and dinosaur bone pieces Orville Z. Tsin- Inlaid satinwood planter with carved base 2 Chinese watercolor paintings (one of Koi fish) approx. 40”x20” each nie pin & bracelet, turquoise/silver jewelry, Pandora sterling bracelets and charms (some 14k), Daume & Mercier wristwatch, sterl jewelry lots, lot 8 18k gold rings, lot w/14k gold rings, pendant etc., Vict jewelry lot, and much more etc. ARTWORK: o/c Bathing Nude signed G.H. Story 10 x 5 ½, Roy M. Mason w/c Fisherman’s Hangout, Portrait of woman sgnd J. Renevier 1896, 4 antique miniature portraits, windblown girl on rocks near waves o/b Walter Brightwell, w/c Jos. Margulies dockside, o/c Russ Webster harbor, K. Nolston o/b, sm CR Loomis ship and landscape o/b, Hartwell L. Woodcock w/c Bahamas street scene, 3 sm Edward Ellhoﬀ ptgs, 2 pre- Rev. Chinese w/c (koi ﬁsh and ﬁgures (approx. 40” x 20” each), portr of 2 dogs, o/c Romantic scene sgn M. Goodman 1895, portrait of young man w/helmet, 2 w/c Jean Jansem w/ book, Johan Bjurman paintings of RI incl Narragansett Towers, lighthouse, etc., S.G. Maniatti, Fred MacNeil, Janet Hugenberger, Wayne Davis, Diana Korzenik, Al Rizzi, portrait of John Mills o/b Wm M. Prior (18 ½ x 14 ½), o/c abstract “Eermos” George Lewis, o/c abstract Water Fowl Charles Smith 1960, Alice Holcomb landscape, 4 pcs of art by Rainey Bennett, oil/sand on canv Jubulane Sam Nhlengethura, more. ETCHINGS, ENGRAVINGS, LITHOGRAPHS ETC: Leonard Mersky etching Menemsha, set of a series of 12 Martin Engelbrecht The Twelve Months engravings, Dali print “Pegasus”, Japanese woodblock prints, Arnold Belkin artist proof etchings, lithogr Leopoldo Mendez and more. TERMS: www.coylesauction.com M. Coyle Auction Lic 2369, 15% Buyer’s Premium – Cash/check/MC&Visa 508-733-6868, NO FOOD will be oﬀered DIRECTIONS: Sale held at the VFW Post 1526,123 Holliston St., Medway, MA of f Route 109 Email: coylesauction@verizon.net www.coylesauction.com

52 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 VINTAGE BASEBALL CARD & EPHEMERA AUCTION Online Only Auction Saturday, August 15 at 10 AM Vast Collection of Vintage Baseball Cards including 1909-1912 T205s and T207s. Many from the Estate of Lee B. Noblet of Halifax, PA, collected over six decades. BASEBALL CARDS: 400+ Incl. E121 American Caramel George Ruth (PSA 7), 3 T205 Ty Cobbs (PSA 2-3), E-90-2 1910 American Caramel Honus Wagner (PSA 1), T207 1912 Walter Johnson (PSA 6), T205 Christy Mathewson (PSA 3.5), T206 Polar Bear Bill O’Hara (PSA 2), T206 Piedmont Ray Demmitt (PSA 4). Many will be offered in groups of 3! More than a dozen Hassan T202s. T3 1911 Turkey Reds incl Cy Young (PSA 3). EPHEMERA: Babe Ruth signed scorecard with PSA/DNA authentication, Sweet Caporal Pins, Babe Ruth Mini Bat. Online Bidding — Catalog available July 31! www.CordierAuction.com for details. FINE SILVER & OBJECTS OF VERTU November 2020 | Dallas | Live & Online A Tiffany & Co. Silver Astor Yachting Cup, 1893 9” high x 23.5” wide x 17” deep 195.51 troy ounces Inscription: Astor Cup Won by Newport RI 1893 Now Accepting Consignments Deadline: September 8 Featuring: Important American Presentation and Trophy Silver from the Collection of J.D. Parks HA.com/Silver Inquiries: 877-HERITAGE (437-4824) Karen Rigdon | ext. 1723 | KarenR@HA.com Tiffany & Co. Silver Figural Goelet Cup, 1893 22.25” high x 22.5” wide x 10.5” deep 411.98 troy ounces Inscription: Goelet August 11th 1893 Won by Schooner Lasca DALLAS | NEW YORK | BEVERLY HILLS | SAN FRANCISCO | CHICAGO | PALM BEACH LONDON | PARIS | GENEVA | AMSTERDAM | HONG KONG Paul R. Minshull #16591. BP 12-25%; see HA.com. Licensed by the City of New York #1364738/9-DCA 59067

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 53 RALPH FONTAINE’S Heritage Auctions, Inc. High Quality, Fast Pace, Honest Auction Gallery announces a Antique double-sided porcelain Awesome dollhouse (several lots of dolls & miniatures Antique cobalt umbrella stand Super Estate Auction Teak & brass Zanzibar chest Several Oriental rugs Sunday, August 16, at Noon Previews: Saturday: 11 AM-5 PM • Sunday: 10 AM-Noon Mahogany banquet table We will be selling over 300 lots of Victorian, oak, period and garden furniture, also a selection of Orientals, dolls, coins, jewelry, toys, musical instruments, lamps, clocks, advertising, bikes, music boxes, rugs, sterling. Partial estates in North Egremont, Williamstown and Lenox, Mass., plus other estate lots. Keystone fire engine Early lifesize painting relined Awesome Sonny pressed steel truck (1 of 2) Moreau lamp with nouveau lady Location: Rt 22 Canaan, NY Less than 3 miles north of the Mass Pike and NY Thruway (Exit B-3) (1 mile South of Rt 295) • (6 miles South of Rt 20) 413-442-2537 • 518-781-3650 Gallery Set of sterling Wallace Sir Christopher Huge carved wood hand sculpture Several lots of coins Collection of early Barbie’s & clothes Meaty Victorian pedestal Egyptian Revival period server Quality leather wingback & ottoman Nice working barber chair (Koch) Pristine 2 piece continental breakfront Oak master clock (1 of 2) Trains & accessories Great period sideboard with brass gallery Several file cabinets Walnut library steps with oak treads Large Victorian marble statue (Turner) & pedestal Renaissance Victorian desk Stickley desk Exceptional Bolt cabinet Early wooden trike (1 of several) Lg gilt 19th C mirror Selection of dolls & accessories Period bowback bench Oak cylinder music box Great pair of custard lustres Original signed bats & several cards Early boat in original paint (clockwork?) Early sign Several oak file units www.fontaineheritage.com Triumph Edison Victrola Several early oil on canvases Several vintage military electronics Early cello (several instruments) Antique suite of armor (Egremont estate) Continental 19th C partners’ work table Museum-quality period miniature classical sideboard, ca 1840s Tall solid bronze with egrets Oak double comb Regina music box Walnut partners’ desk with figural maple drawer Several lots of 14K & 18K gold jewelry Rare sculpture (counterbalanced) Bronze lamp with jewels Dozens of garden items Selection of early estate fresh Orientals TERMS: Cash, good check, Visa, MC, Discover, 18% Buyer’s Premium – 15% for cash or good check – 23% for online bidding. Absentee or phone bids accepted. Bidding on LiveAuctioneers. For more information call Ralph at 413-442-2537 or 518-781-3650 (Gallery). Fo r 1 2 0 0 p h o t o s w w w. f o n t a i n e h e r i t a g e. c o m

54 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020               18155 Reed Point Road, Fishers Landing, NY 13641 (Located on the River @ Fishers Landing, between Clayton & Alexandria Bay, NY) Saturday, August 15, 10 A.M. - Preview: 9-10 A.M. Auctioning the Lifetime Antique Outboard Motor collection for Doug Reed: 1929-1930 Lockwood Ace,1932 Elto Twin w/Battery Ignition, 1954 Original 3hp Johnson, 1929 A-45 Johnson, Original 6hp Lauson 4 cycle, 22hp Johnson Army surplus w/stand, 1927-1928 A-35 Johnson, 1928 K-50 Johnson, (6) Evinrude Eltos-single & Twin, 5hp Sea King, 1972 7.5hp Mercury, 1967 9.8hp Mercury, (11) Mercury single & Twin (Older to Mark 20), (4) Wizards 5hp & 6hp, Early Champion single cylinder, (2) Later model Champions, Firestone w/gear shift-have lower parts, Firestone 7.5hp, 15hp Evinrude without cowels, 15hp Evinrude with cowels, (5) Johnson Twin 9.8hp, 7.5hp Evinrude; Unique Outdrive- 1930 Johnson out-drive unit(1 of 14 known); Motors that need some parts: 5hp Sea King, J-65 Johnson, Mark 25, Mark 10, Wizard 12 (all need gear foots); 45 motors made up of Johnson, Evinrude, Mercury; Parts: 18-20 Motor Cowls, (3) 6 cyl. Mercury blocks, (6) 4 cyl. blocks, some w/crank, pistons & rods, Mercury top cowls 4 & 6 cyl, 4 cyl. Mercury cowl w/starter & flywheel, Mercury & Fairbanks mag parts, Many gear cases for Mercury & Johnson-some complete6hp Mercury to 40hp Johnson, Mercury & Johnson tiller handles, Lower units gears for early engines, 50-60 Years of Johnson & Mercury parts, Marine hardware, Johnson & Evinrude starter housings-some complete-others just housings, many other assorted parts; Misc.: Machinist tool box w/tools, cabinet full of tools, Wood cabinet w/tools, brass props for outboards & some inboards, Brass prop for 16hp Johnson & V-4 50hp Johnson, aluminum props for Johnson & Mercury, (6) Gear cases cruiser to Mark 25 & 30, Mercury driveshafts, Johnson Evinrude driveshafts, Single lever gear boxes Mercury, Torque wrenches, Flywheel nuts for antique motors, Many K-64 & Mark 15 blocks and cases, Mark 15 block and case w/crank & pistons, Mercury twin cylinder gas tanks, Tank rings-5,7.5 & 10hp, Caille Detroit trolling motor, plus much more! Auctioning @ 11 A.M.: 1955 Antique M512 Speedliner Mahogany boat w/original hardware-Restored by Ronnie Waterson.Terms: Full payment due day of Auction by Cash, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Debit Cards. Checks w/Bank Letter of Guarantee. Twelve percent buyer’s premium. All items sold in “AS IS” condition. Subject to errors & omissions.Refreshments available.Driver’s license required for bidding number.All statements made day of auction take precedence over printed www.brzostek.com material.Auction: #7985/20. We will be adhering to all Approved CDC requirements 800-562-0660 pertaining to the Covid-19 protocol at our auctions and masks are required at all times! Visit us on the web at www.Antiquesandthearts.com World Auction Gallery Sunday, August 16 • Starting at 11am EST 228 East Meadow Avenue | East Meadow, NY 11554 Tel: (516) 307-8180 | Fax: (516) 307-8179 | Email: worldauctiongallery@gmail.com | www.worldauctiongallery.com Pair of Tiffany Sterling Silver Centerpieces Russian painting by Vincent Stiepevich Antique Handmade Flag Large Nude Bronze Antique Painting probably Russian Rare American Silver set by E. L. Owens C 1820 Collection of Stoneware Jugs Rare 19th Century Carved Wood Chair Terracotta Native American Cigar Sign 1960's Rock & Roll Neon Clock Regal Early Resonator Guitar Collection of Swords and Canes Important Thomas Fayrer, Lancaster Grandfather Clock 700 Lots of Folk Art, Americana, Native American Art, Judaica, Exceptional Silver items, Paintings, Historical items, Fishing equipment, Swords, Canes, Decoy Ducks, Clocks, Musical Instruments, and Fine Jewelry. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Previews are only by Appointment on August 13, 14, and 15th. Four Ways to Bid: Liveauctioneers, Invaluable, Telephone and Absentee. Buyer’s Premium for Cash or Check is 20% for in Person, Absentee & Telephone Bids Only.

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 55 Applebrook Auctions Presents A SUMMER TO REMEMBER Monday August 10th Please Note the New Day • Starting At 6PM The Hand Picked Contents of Several Upscale Estates including: the home of a Former Millbrook, N.Y. Antique Dealer, a New York Attorney’s home with a Great Eye for Collecting, a Hidden Bridgewater Estate filled with Treasures. Due to the current situation we will have no preview in the gallery. If you need any additional pictures or info please email or call. We will still be accepting phone bids and absentee bids The shipping services are still working and if you need to pick something up in person we will hold it until you feel comfortable. To View Catalog & Bid Live Please Visit: or For info call 203-740-0944 or see our website at Very Rare Mid century Rug. The bison of Altamira by Isidoro Kaplan Quita Equador 1964. Measures 101” x 68”. Has been hanging on a wall, very clean. Isidor Kaplan was a a textile manufacturer of NYC. www.applebrookauctions.com STANLEY J. PAINE AUCTIONEERS Gold • Platinum • Silver • World • Currency • Proof & Mint Sets Jewelry • Sports Memorabilia • Historical Documents & More! SUNDAY, AUGUST 16th at 11am Preview Times: By Appointment • Bid Live From Home at PaineAuctioneers.com • Accepting Absentee/Telephone Bids Mickey Mantle Signed Hand Made Leather Etching. One of a Kind. Joe DiMaggio Signed Photo Framed Original John Hancock, Handwritten Letter from James Joseph July 1, 1781 “Whitey” Bulger Jr. while Incarcerated at Signed Commission Plymouth Correctional Facility. December 2012 Circa 1931- 1932 New York Yankees Signed Autographed MLB Team Baseball U.S. Platinum: $100.00 Eagle, Proofs Framed Napoleon Bonaparte Original 1813 Signed Letter 100 ounce Engelhard .999+ fine silver bars Gold, Platinum and Diamond Jewelry 454-413BC Greece Attica Athens silver Tetradrachm, 17.16 grams Roger Clemens/Leroy Niemann Signed Litho Framed Signed Document by Alexander J. Cartwright “The Father of Baseball” U.S. & World Gold Babe Ruth/LouGehrig Signed Autographed MLB Baseball World Gold: 1544-1547 Great Britain Henry VII Third Coinage Half Sovereign U.S. Gold: $20.00 500’ Home Run Hitters Signed Autographed MLB Baseball 300 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02458 617-731-4455 • www.PaineAuctioneers.com MA Lic. #120 NH Lic. #2779 RI Lic #0546 TERMS: Wire Transfer, Cash, or Approved Check

56 2020 76— —Antiques Antiquesand andThe TheArts ArtsWeekly Weekly— —August July 22,14, 2016 Send a friend a FREEBEE Send us the names of some of your friends and we’ll send them a free copy of: NAME ____________________________________________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ NAME ____________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ ADDRESS ________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ CITY ______________________________________________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ STATE ________________________________ZIP ________________ Mail To: The Bee Publishing Co., POBox 5503, 5 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, Ct 06470

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 5C AUGUST MARKET AUCTION I WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 AT 10 A.M., CAPE COD live auction with online, absentee and limited in-person bidding available Eldred Wheeler Highboy, Victorian Fixture, Italian Bureau Harold Whiting Shorebirds, Androck Picnic Set, Anatolian Rug, Cement Garden Ornaments Joan Miro, Armando Amaya, Jan Van Pee C.H. Woodbury Chinese Armchairs, Pigskin Trunk, Sacred Bird & Butterfly Bowl ASIAN ART FINE ART FURNITURE & LIGHTING AND MORE! CAPE COD HEADQUARTERS 1483 Route 6A, East Dennis, Mass. I 508-385-3116 fin d o ut m o re at w w w.el dreds.co m MA Lic. #155 MA Lic. #155 ANNE PACKARD JOHN DOWD PAUL SCHULENBURG PATRICK KITSON “SHADY SPOT” BY JIM HOLLAND CO N T E M P O R A R Y PA I N T I N G S Thursday, August 20 at 6 p.m. on Cape Cod Live auction with absentee, phone and online bidding available. Complete catalog available online. W W W. E L D R E D S . C O M 1483 Route 6A, East Dennis, Mass. I 508-385-3116 I info@eldreds.com

6C — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — August 14, 2020 T HE G ALL E RY Special Section A Special Fine Art Centerfold Section - In Full Color in Antiques and The Arts Weekly and online at www.antiquesandthearts.com Fox & Crane Online Auctions Antique Estate Auction Saturday, August 15th at 11am Treasures from the Hudson Valley, N.Y. THIS IS AN ONLINE AUCTION ONLY AT LIVEAUCTIONEERS.COM ABSENTEE AND PHONE BIDS ACCEPTED Would you like to sell works of art to people who are passionate about art and acquisition? Bring in new clients? Reach out to collectors? Submit your ad and an article today for the fall issue of The Gallery. Publication Date: October 9, 2020 (Paper mailed September 29, 2020) Deadline For Ad Materials & Publicity: September 2, 2020 FREE PUBLICITY FOR ADVERTISERS AND SELECT NON-PROFITS 14kt.Gold “Add-A-Link Bracelet” with 13 Gemstone Charm links, Gold Pocket watches & wristwatches, 2 dozen + Gold 3-dimensional movable charms, 19th C. Antique Stained Glass Signed Daprato Rigali & more 19th C. Cylinder Music box, 19th C. Ships Chest, 1865 Civil War era O/C Tennison Landscape, Whight & Mann Compass Table, O/C “Mary “Alberta” Cast Iron Powell” by V.Nemethy, Pr. Sewing Machine Base. Ribbon & Gilt Gesso Retro-fitted into a specCarved Wood Mirrors, tacular stand Marjorie Spangenberg O/C Shack Town SEND US YOUR AD EMAIL TO: Barb Ruscoe: Barb@thebee.com RY • THE GALLERY • THE GALLE THE GALLERY • THE GALLERY ANTIQUES AND THE RD  BOX 5503  NEWTOWN, ARTS WEEKLY  5 CHURCH HILL CONNECTICUT, 06470  FALL 2019 OR MAIL YOUR NON-ELECTRONIC AD AND ARTICLE MATERIALS TO: Barb Ruscoe/The Gallery Antiques and The Arts Weekly P.O. Box 5503 5 Church Hill Road Newtown, CT 06470 For more information, call: (203) 426-3141 Vintage Halloween Collection-Estate Fresh C. Dorion O/C Seascape “Moonlit Sailing Ship” 40 by 20 1900’s Zoology Arthropda Scientific Grasshopper Chart Albert Nemethy sr. (1920-1998) O/C Landscape with Native Americans www.FoxandCraneOnlineAuctions.com Fox & Crane Online Auctions 845-234-0083 | email: s_brackett@msn.com STAY SAFE AND STAY HEALTHY !!!

August 14, 2020 — Antiques and The Arts Weekly — 7C NOW INVITING CONSIGNMENTS OF: Books, Maps & Manuscripts Fine Furniture & Decorative Arts Folk Art & Fraktur 20th Century Design Tim Andreadis | 267.414.1215 tandreadis@freemansauction.com freemansauction.com