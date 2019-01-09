Lagniappe: January 9 - 15, 2019  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9

GOING POSTAL Corps’ Dauphin Island announcement good for all of coastal Alabama Editor: The announcement by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama) that the Army Corps of Engineers will have the budget to place sand dredged from the Mobile Ship Channel in a newly expanded disposal site may ensure the long-term survival of Dauphin Island itself. The dredged sand can now be placed in shallower water depths closer to the island, where it will migrate to the beaches. This is also great news for the broader ecosystem, including beaches and dunes as well as speckled trout fishing, oysters, shrimp and crab. For the past 50 years the Corps’ dredge disposal practices have cut off the natural pathway that has fed sand to the island for centuries. We need to dredge the beach-quality sands from the channel for safe navigation and a robust port economy. But we now, finally, may have the budget to put that sand where Mother Nature naturally placed it before the ship channel was built. Depositing sand in shallower depths will allow wave action to more rapidly drive it onto Dauphin Island’s west end beaches. It is a process called “artificial sand by-passing” because machines replicate the natural sand bypassing mechanisms that allow beach sands to migrate west across Mobile Pass. The recently released National Climate Assessment outlined the impacts and risks of climate change, along with the adaptations that will be required. Along the coast, it is clear that sea level rise is already impacting many American cities with increased flooding. Alabama is not immune. The average sea level in coastal Alabama in 2016 and 2017 was the highest ever on record. It was roughly 6 inches higher than the average in the 1980s and 1990s. That is every low tide and every high tide. And sea level rise rates are projected to increase dramatically this century. Dauphin Island, as Alabama’s only barrier island, protects and defines Mississippi Sound and all the marshes of the Bayou La Batre area and coastal south Mobile County. Those marshes are the very habitat where almost every juvenile fish, whether a sport species or a commercial species, is born and raised. When the island breached in the major hurricanes of 2004 and 2005, the state’s oyster industry collapsed and the marshes suffered. But barrier islands like Dauphin Island have a natural ability to heal themselves and survive both sea level rise and hurricanes. The sands move and the island rolls over itself as it migrates landward. But those natural processes can only work if there is enough sand in the littoral system. And that is why this announcement by the Corps of Engineers is such good news. Keeping all the sands in the littoral system will allow the island to survive for future generations. This is wise management of the beach sand resource, which is going to be vital for our coast’s long-term health. Several million dollars spent wisely now, and in the future, when we dredge the ship channel, will save hundreds of millions through increased resiliency during hurricanes as sea levels rise … by preserving our barrier island. Scott Douglass, South Coast Engineers, Fairhope one fanboy. Can you write commentary acknowledging how our intelligence agencies who were once well respected by both parties are now being systematically deconstructed as he follows all of the rules on how to be a dictator? Is there no concern that major cabinet positions are remaining unfilled while one man makes all of the decisions? How Not a fan long is this Orwellian path sustainable? Our president has blood on his hands, the least Editor: of which is Jamal Khashoggi’s. Our government As a paid subscriber, I’m at a loss how you jusis shut down by Trump’s prideful will (before he tify keeping Jeff Poor on your staff. His form of began the blaming Democrats again). If we are journalism is manipulative, leading the reader to think he’s being reasonable about both sides when to move forward, as Ashley says, even if fatigue must be the conduit, we will ALL have to recogin fact it appears our current president is paying nize we have the same primary goals. him personally. We need to stop publishing right-wing jourApparently it’s enough to pass Lagniappe’s nalists who are just slobbering for another civil standards, but his role as commentator is simply war simply because there needs to be a differing getting old. I’d be willing to bet this isn’t the first opinion. You can have a conservative commentacomment you’ve received on this, and a second bet that the majority of your paid subscribers lean tor that actually writes truth and fact. What good does it do anyone to read absolute toward the progressive side, even in the Deep horsesh*t? Enough is enough. We are all AmeriSouth. cans; we are all descendants of immigrants who The philanthropic side that believes in civil rights for all, the side that believes we should take came here seeking safety and a place they could raise their children. Does hatred rule us now? care of the babies Republicans believe should be forced into birth as a result of rape into our already Where is the love for our neighbor? Where is the overpopulated world (to hell with them afterwards hope and where is the action to get us out of this nightmare? I guess) definitely feel differently. I hope Lagniappe will take its own small step In his Dec. 26 column (“Trump’s best bet: to stop this before it is too late. scorched earth”) he says, “To some however, Claire Taylor-Davis, Trump’s decision is tantamount to doing Russian Mobile President Vladimir Putin’s bidding. There is always something.” Really? In his annual press conference, conveniently Who is the real Effin’ Moron? held right after this decision, Putin personally approved Trump’s half-baked decision to pull troops Editor: from Syria. Not only that, but we have mounds of Scorched earth option? That’s what sensible evidence showing Trump is doing Erdogan’s and members of Congress and the majority of voters Putin’s bidding. began in the midterms to rid this nation of the His comrades are going to prison. He has criminal scum in the Washington swamp. The refused to divest from his businesses, which GOP has been complicit with “Effin’ Moron’s” is in complete violation of the “emoluments behavior. Effin’ Moron has entertained the clause.” When it finally hits the fan, and it will, he minority with his antics, but government requires needs to make a personal apology. knowledge and talent, accountability and responWe were the country that protected the less sibility. fortunate others because we had the ability to do In his Dec. 26 column, Jeff Poor writes like he so and because it is the right thing to do. Now we started celebrating early … and half the comare the country (~35 percent at least) that wants to mentary strokes the egos of Trump voters. As for build a wall around us, while we have the deepest liking Effin’ Moron, a good thumb rule in life is debt and with the worst economy in December when you hear the first lie, stop. This con man is a since the Great Depression. reflection on your judgment. At what point did Republicans lose their ability Since when has a primary election been the to recognize facts and begin to zombify into Rush acid test for leadership? There have been a lot Limbaugh and Ann Coulter robots? Maybe that’s of gutless GOP candidates out there for the last why he likes robots so much. At least Ashley three decades. If you allow and count the write-in gives a balanced representation of all sides and candidates, Nick Saban would be governor. fair reporting on the state of our society. What happens if Effin’ Moron fires Robert Our democracy is in fundamental danger and Mueller? though I fully support the First Amendment, in Jeff, Cadet Bone Spurs is not equal to a Marine my opinion it is unwise to have this continual like Robert Mueller, Jim Mattis or John Kelly, so gaslighting spouted in every single one of his the scorched earth policy tantrum will not work. columns, only serving as incitement for the good We are all disgusted with the GOP changing ole boys and their lovely wives who have learned Effin’ Moron’s diapers, and his violating the oath to obey. We get it, Jeff, you are Trump’s numberof office. We already have a great wall paid for 4 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 by Americans to contain people who “test” the Constitution: it’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. Our Constitution is paid for, too, with patriot sweat and blood. The journalists in our nation are the frontline troops in this global struggle for freedom. Point your pen at the enemy and quit shooting yourself in the foot. Semper fi, Robert Mueller, Jim Mattis, John Kelly, John McCain and me. Jim Eddins, Perdido All hail the mighty goober! Editor: Mobile, our home of sweet lunacy, has turned over a new leaf. Or a new nut, that is. Y’all remember that local denizen, The Peanut Man, who lurked underneath the shade of the Government Street oaks for so many years hawking his roasted nuts to passersby? Well, now Mobilians have the Peanut Guy, and his nuts ain’t too shabby either. Oh, but these aren’t the roasted variety that can sometimes leave us with the dreaded cottonmouth. This guy’s are boiled and truly delicious. All cultures across the country tend to cultivate their own local thing, their own street food fave. In the dirty South, we enjoy strip malls overflowing with crawdads, roadside satsuma stands and of course, the back-road boiled peanut. And lucky for Mobile, the Peanut Guy knows his goobers! The Arachis hypogaea is a member of the legume family and known to grow all over the world. Archeologists claim peanuts were being enjoyed 7,600 years ago by our peanut-loving ancestors. So history is definitely on our side here. Let’s take our own George Washington Carver, the original Peanut Man of Tuskegee fame, who took the lowly peanut and devised hundreds of ways to use and eat it. Our farmers in the U.S. of A. tend to grow four types: the Spanish, Runner, Virginia and the Valencia. So what style of goober does the Peanut Guy hawk, you might ask? According to the man himself, the only nut allowed to enter his boiling cauldron on wheels is the sweet Valencia! And ONLY the Valencia, by God! A purist at heart no doubt. He would never blaspheme the goober with an imposter nut for the boil. His pride and experience is evident in his ability to take a raw, green goober and turn it into a culinary delight. All hail the mighty nut, Mobile, and take a Saturday jaunt over to the corner of Cottage Hill and Demetropolis and add this boiled peanut to your list of Mobile’s must-try foods. Straight up or the Cajun spiced, try them either way with an ice-cold sudsy beverage and you will not be disappointed. As the great “Peanuts” truth-seeker Charlie Brown once said, “In the Book of Life, the answers aren’t in the back.” But maybe some answers are buried just under the surface, if we dig a little … right next to the peanut. Trip Blount, Mobile

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Slap on the wrist FORMER STATE REP. RANDY DAVIS SEEKS LENIENCY IN CORRUPTION CASE BY GABRIEL TYNES A ccording to court records filed Friday, State Rep. Randy Davis of Daphne is attempting to avoid prosecution from federal conspiracy and bribery charges through pretrial diversion regarding an indictment unsealed in Montgomery last year. Prosecutors allege Davis and at least three codefendants participated in a scheme to profit from a chain of privately owned diabetes clinics by lobbying for health care legislation necessary for the firm’s financial success. On Jan. 4, 10 days before a trial in the case was scheduled to begin, clinic president G. Ford Gilbert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, while Davis filed a pretrial diversion application seeking leniency in exchange for cooperating with investigators and possible courtroom testimony. Lobbyist Martin J. Connors filed an identical application the same day, while a fourth defendant in the case, former State Rep. Jack Williams of Vestavia Hills, applied for pretrial diversion in November. But the applications may violate Department of Justice guidelines on pretrial diversion, which suggest “a public official or former public official accused of an offense arising out of an alleged violation of a public trust” is ineligible. A representative of District 96 from 2002 until his resignation last year, prosecutors initially alleged Davis joined former State Rep. Micky Hammon in accepting a 4 percent “finder’s fee” to recruit investors into the business, while teaming up with Williams in the State House to influence legislation that would have forced the state’s primary insurer to reimburse the clinics for providing a controversial diabetes treatment. Known as outpatient intravenous insulin therapy (OI- VIT), the indictment claimed two clinics Gilbert opened in Foley (2014) and Fairhope (2015) to provide OIVIT “initially generated revenue” because of a “health care fraud” known as “unbundling” — where billing codes are manipulated and altered to maximize reimbursement. In this case, prosecutors claim, the clinics were billing insurers for component parts of the treatment rather than the treatment itself, which would not have been reimbursed. As Gilbert was securing the help of his codefendants to expand the business in North Alabama, the indictment stated, he was also mired in a bureaucratic struggle with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to reimburse for OIVIT. In March 2016, after Gilbert and the codefendants failed to convince Blue Cross to voluntarily cover the treatment, they introduced a draft bill to the House Commerce and Small Business Committee, with Gilbert and Davis allegedly testifying in favor of it, as Williams chaired the meeting. Williams eventually prevented the committee from voting on the bill, but in subsequent communications, Gilbert continued to threaten legislative action against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. Davis, who was a public school teacher and band director before being elected to the Legislature, allegedly emailed one investor he hoped “would make millions on this deal.” In the indictment, Davis was referred to as a “first-level seller of territorial rights” for Gilbert’s clinics, who in his elected position “did advise and pressure” fellow lawmakers to influence Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to pay for OIVIT. It further charged him with a violation of the Travel Act for “sending email messages in 6 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 furtherance of a state law bribery scheme.” But in a trial brief filed by prosecutors Dec. 28, Davis’ role appeared to be minimized. Davis, they now claimed, simply “agreed to help Hammon recruit investors” and later, “motivated in part by his friendship with Hammon and his desire to assist Hammon’s business venture, agreed to support the bill.” Still, in the brief notes from the meeting of the House Commerce and Small Business Committee where Davis spoke in favor of the proposed bill, “Davis falsely claimed that the Foley and Fairhope clinics were located inside his district. As he knew, neither one actually was.” According to the Justice Department, pretrial diversion “is an alternative to prosecution which seeks to divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into a program of supervision and services administered by the U.S. Probation Service.” But most offenders are diverted before they are charged. “Participants who successfully complete the program will not be charged or, if charged, will have the charges against them dismissed; unsuccessful participants are returned for prosecution.” Hammon, who was portrayed by prosecutors as motivated by the scheme as a method to pay off a $235,000 personal bank debt, was never charged in the case. However, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated mail fraud case in 2017 involving campaign funds and was automatically removed from office after a 15-year career in the Legislature. Though he faced up to 20 years in prison, Hammon was sentenced to just 90 days and was released from prison in late June. He was also ordered to pay $50,657 in restitution to previous campaign contributors. Meanwhile, Gilbert’s guilty plea is pursuant only to the conspiracy charge — one of seven in the indictment. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Federal court staff have been affected by the government shutdown and were unavailable for comment, but in November Clark Morris, then acting U.S. Attorney in Alabama’s Middle District, told the Vestavia Voice charges against Williams had not been dropped as a result of his application for pretrial diversion. “In order to have the charges dropped, Williams must complete the agreement,” Morris said, adding the agreement may never be part of public record. Morris has since moved to the Alabama Office of Attorney General, tapped as the head of the office’s public corruption unit after Attorney General Steve Marshall fired former prosecutor Matt Hart late last year. Unless U.S. District Court Judge Myron Thompson accepts Gilbert’s plea and pretrial diversion application, the trial has been postponed until April 15.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY WeMo 911 AREA WEST OF MOBILE MUST CHART COURSE FOR FIRE SERVICES BY JASON JOHNSON M obile’s continued efforts to roll back emergency services offered beyond its city limits will soon force 9,000 residents in an unincorporated area of Mobile County to make decisions about fire services in the future. According to those familiar with the situation, options include annexation into the city of Mobile or forming a new city of their own. Earlier this year, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) announced it would gradually stop providing services in the expanded police jurisdiction extending three miles past the city’s corporate limits, once those areas established another source of coverage. The change was part of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to improve Mobile’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating. Some insurance companies use those ratings, which range from 1 to 10 — 10 being the worst — when setting premiums for their customers. As of Nov. 28, Mobile achieved the ISO Class 1 rating, putting MFRD among the highest-rated departments in the country. On Sept. 1, MFRD stopped responding to fire service calls in the areas of Theodore and Tillman’s Corner and emergency medical calls throughout the expanded police jurisdiction. So far, existing private and public services near the affected areas have been able to fill the void. With support from the city, the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department was able to absorb the areas that lost fire coverage, and the Mobile County Emergency Medical Service was able to take over the areas that lost emergency services coverage. But there has also been one area District 3 Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl refers to as “the hole” where, unlike the other areas, if the city were to stop responding to fire emergencies there today, thousands would be left without any protection services whatsoever. “This is one of the most densely populated areas in West Mobile, and probably all of Mobile County,” he said. “We’re talking 9,000 people who are affected in just a fivemile radius.” The radius in question runs west from the city’s corporate limits to just past McFarland Road and south from Airport Boulevard to West Lake Road. A map created by the county outlining the area may be viewed at lagniappemobile.com. The good news, according to Carl, is the city and Stimpson’s administration have pledged to continue responding to calls for fire emergencies until residents in the affected area can figure out how they want fill that gap in service. Public Safety Director Jim Barber also said the area abuts communities with established fire districts if the city’s services were to get overwhelmed. However, the county is limited in what it can do to help address the issue because, according to Carl, the commission “does not have any jurisdiction over any fire department and is not authorized by the state to start a fire department.” Further complicating the matter is the fact there is no city government or established leadership in the affected area, which means it will be up to the residents themselves to organize and decide what course of action is best for their community. According to Carl, the community has four possible solutions to choose from: start its own a volunteer fire district; join the nearby Seven Hills Fire District; vote to be annexed into the city of Mobile; or incorporate and form an entirely new city. Each option would require an election by voters in the affected area, meaning an organized effort would need to be timely to be added to an upcoming ballot and the issue may not be resolved until the 2020 presidential election or after. “Ideally, I would prefer the city keep doing what they’re doing, but that’s not going to happen,” Carl said. “So, you’ve got to have people willing to step up and at least express their opinion, get the conversation started and see what the people think.” Carl, whose district includes the majority of the affected area, is trying to organize a pair of community meetings on Jan. 15 at the Living Word Church at 2900 Dawes Road in Mobile. The first is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and a second will start at 6:30 p.m. for residents who work during the day. Personnel from various agencies involved will be on hand to answer questions about each of the possible paths forward for the community. However, Carl MOBILE’S CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ROLL BACK EMERGENCY SERVICES OFFERED BEYOND ITS CITY LIMITS WILL SOON FORCE 9,000 RESIDENTS IN AN UNINCORPORATED AREA OF MOBILE COUNTY TO MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT FIRE SERVICES IN THE FUTURE.” acknowledged each of the potential courses of action could present its own set of challenges down the road. It wouldn’t be unthinkable for the area some refer to as West Mobile to become its own city. Semmes, which was incorporated in 2010, only has a bit more than half the population of the current unincorporated area. Carl said he’s heard from some business owners who have considered the idea, though he isn’t sure what appetite there may be for incorporation among residents at large. For Mobile, expanding westward is the only real option for annexation, but even if the residents voted in favor, the Mobile City Council would have to approve it. Carl, who lives in the Seven Hills Fire District, said the volunteer department is "second to none." However, to maintain its ISO rating, he said the department would likely have to build an additional fire station closer to Schillinger Road if it took over fire services in the area. The Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department has told Lagniappe and other local media that it doesn't plan to comment on the matter publicly until after the community meetings on Jan. 15.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Wax on, wax off MIDTOWN CAR WASH DENIED BY ZONING BOARD T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile Board of Zoning Adjustment voted unanimously to deny a variance request to allow a car wash to be built near a midtown neighborhood. Residents in the Cromwell Place neighborhood have for months been opposed to the planned unit development (PUD) for a car wash on a large vacant lot at the southeast corner of Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue. The issue has previously been denied by the Planning Commission and the Mobile City Council, so the request for the variance was a last chance to avoid an administrative appeal, Casey Pipes, an attorney for applicant Robert Myers, told board members before the vote. “The hardship is Mr. Myers bought the property and wants to be able to use it,” Pipes said. At issue for Pipes is previous approval from the Planning Commission to rezone the property as commercial, making a car wash an acceptable use. However, a 2016 PUD expired and in the process of seeking a new one, issues with rezoning in 2008 came to light. In 2008, the property was originally zoned commercial, with nearby residents being notified the property would host a bank and a drug store. When the first batch of notifications were mailed, words were added implying all other commercial uses would be applicable, attorney Jim Rossler told the Planning Commission in May. However, the initial hearing in 2008 was held over and a second batch of letters were mailed alerting residents to the commercial rezoning for a bank, this time without the caveat, Rossler said. The agenda for the meeting at the time only mentioned the bank rezoning as well. The City Council ultimately approved the rezoning, Rossler said. The city advertised it and sent out written notices again. Once again, he said, the notices only referred to a bank. The confusion over notifications means that a previous, unrelated state Supreme Court ruling applies, Rossler argued. In what he referred to as the “Roadhouse Grill case,” Rossler said the state’s high court used evidence of a similar notification inconsistency to void the zoning of a restaurant. The Planning Commission voted along a tight 6-4 margin to reject the PUD for the car wash. Donald Stewart, an attorney hired by about 30 residents, argued he believes the issues with notification should mean the property reverts back to residential, as it was prior to the 2008 rezoning. At a minimum, Stewart argued, the commercial zoning should be limited to a bank or drug store. Stewart also a variance would be inappropriate because potential economic loss can’t be considered a hardship. “He wants you to rezone it,” Stewart said. “He says with no proof that he can’t sell it to a bank. He says with no proof he can’t sell it for residential use.” But Pipes disagreed. “Everybody here knows we couldn’t sell it for what we put into it through residential … we want you to fix it before it goes through the court system.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN Real estate moves CITY SELLS DOWNTOWN BUILDING TO GULF COAST DUCKS OWNERS T BY DALE LIESCH he Gulf Coast Ducks may have already given their last tour, but that didn’t stop the owners from purchasing a building downtown from the city. Activation Maintenance purchased 650 St. Anthony St. from the city for $255,000 following the approval of the Mobile City Council on Thursday, Jan. 3. The building was previously under lease to the company as a storage and maintenance garage for the duck boats. Under the lease, Activation paid $8,700 per year ($725 per month) to lease a 2,409-square-foot section of the building. Activation also paid utilities on its portion of the building, according to the lease agreement. The company plans to open a private automobile repair shop in the building, according to a Facebook video released by co-owner and manager Scott Tindle. Tindle did not return a call seeking additional comment but according to the video, the auto shop will be called 5-Star Auto Care. As a condition of the purchase agreement, Activation will lease a portion of the building back to the city for use as a parade float barn. The city will pay Activation $4,392 per year, or $366 per month, for the use of 1,360 square feet. The term of the lease is for five years. The purchase price of $255,000 was set by an appraisal and based on the fair market value of the building, Real Estate Officer John Olszewski told the council. Council Vice President Levon Manzie, who represents the downtown area, said he has no issues with the sale, adding the new owners have a track record of improving property. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 “I don’t see any foreseeable use for it,” Manzie said of the building. “I feel the price is fair.” Activation was given first right of refusal if the city decided to sell the building, according to the lease agreement. It’s unclear if the city decided to sell the property or if Activation approached city officials. Activation Management also has a lease agreement with the city on the building formerly known as Fort Conde. The building is managed by the Mobile History Museum Board. Now named the Fort of Colonial Mobile, Activation operates tours telling the story of Mobile through its four colonial occupying countries: the U.S., France, Great Britain and Spain. Tindle has previously said the fort is designed to switch between the countries every quarter. The fort is also home to a restaurant Activation manages called Sylvia’s Biscuits + Poboys. Few details have been released about the agreement between the board and Activation to this point. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast Ducks gave its last tour Sunday, Jan. 6, after the company announced it had been unable to secure affordable insurance. Allegedly, a deadly duck boat incident in Missouri last summer in which 17 people were killed affected the industry nationwide. Bob Ojeta, an office manager and driver with Austin Duck Adventures in Texas, said the accident had a negative impact on insurance prices for the so-called military-style duck boats, like those used by Gulf Coast Ducks. He said newer duck boats, like those used in Austin, do not have a similar problem because they’re virtually “unsinkable.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Amended complaint STIMPSON UPDATES LAWSUIT OVER POWER STRUGGLE WITH CITY COUNCIL BY DALE LIESCH M ayor Sandy Stimpson is challenging the legal framework of a new ordinance allowing the Mobile City Council greater control and oversight of contracts. Stimpson has added information about the measure, which councilors have dubbed a “transparency ordinance,” to an ongoing lawsuit filed to clarify which branch of municipal government can unilaterally enter into contracts after the council voted unanimously to override his veto of it last Thursday. In a statement released Jan. 7, Stimpson again called the ordinance and the council’s attempt to rehire the communications coordinator he fired a “power grab.” “These actions are being fashioned by the council as efforts to improve transparency, when the naked truth is that they are a power grab,” Stimpson said. “Taking control away from the administration and giving it to the council will not make government more effective, efficient or transparent. It will only cause it to be more confusing, more political and more frustrating for the people we are here to serve.” Attorneys for Stimpson argue in the amended complaint the Zoghby Act specifically gives the power to examine contracts and purchase orders to the city’s finance director through the mayor. State law, they claim, also gives the mayor the authority to “see that all contracts with the town or city are faithfully kept or performed.” As written, the ordinance prevents the mayor from exercising any contract “that has not first been approved by the City Council,” the only exceptions being deeds and bonds required in judicial proceedings. The ordinance also requires the council to approve all bids, which city engineer Nick Amberger said is a departure from previous actions. Amberger complained that the engineering department will now be forced to submit each bid tab — which helps it determine which bid is lowest, as well as other factors — to the council for approval. “It’s asking us to bring the bid tab forward, in addition to the contract,” Amberger explained. “Every contract will [take at least two weeks longer to approve].” Chief Procurement Officer Don Rose claimed the ordinance will also negatively impact the city’s supplier diversity program, which is meant to provide disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, access to city work. Rose said the city will not have adequate staffing to help some of the DBEs gain access to work as much as it used to. Rose said the ordinance would also impact routine purchase orders to buy gasoline for city tanks. He was told the ordinance sets a $7,500 threshold for approval. Rose already sends the council weekly emails with information related to the purchase orders made that week. The ordinance would also require the council to sign off on any legal settlement greater than $5,000. In particular, the council is trying to prevent Stimpson from entering into large settlements without their knowledge, citing a nearly $400,000 payment to Waste Management Stimpson’s office expended as part of a $6 million judgment against the city’s Solid Waste Authority. The council has not officially approved that payment. The ordinance also forces Stimpson to execute budgeted performance contracts, which recently has been the subject of council ire. Allegedly, Stimpson’s office has not awarded most of the council-approved 2019 performance contract for Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Further, the ordinance would require Stimpson to provide council with a list of his political appointees, or those employees hired outside the merit system. During the first two years of his administration, Stimpson told reporters it would take four weeks from the time a bid was received to the time a contract was executed. Once council began the first-read delay, the timeline increased to five weeks. The delay expected from the execution of the new ordinance could be seven weeks, Stimpson warned. Councilors assured before voting to override the veto that if the ordinance is proven to slow city work, they would vote to amend it. In a statement released before the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8, every councilor except Councilman Joel Daves said Stimpson’s attempts to litigate and discuss differences through the media were “unfortunate.” “The administration’s misinterpretation is especially disappointing given the council has repeatedly offered to address any specific concerns and to meet with them to ensure clarity on the ordinance,” the statement read. “With that said, we have been advised that during the mediation process we are bound by confidentiality on the issues before the court. Therefore, the council does not intend to make any comment with respect to those items.” City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said mediation between the two sides will continue as scheduled in spite of the amended complaint. Attorneys for Stimpson also discussed a possible draft counterclaim from councilors seeking legal remedies for myriad issues stemming from Stimpson’s hiring of employees outside the merit system. Currently, Stimpson has filled more than 90 non-merit positions at more than $4 million total. In a draft counterclaim, council attorneys argue the hirings violate the Zoghby Act, which allows the council to appropriate $100,000 per year for such positions. The proposed counterclaim discussed seeking an injunction to stop the payment of salaries for those employees. The draft counterclaim also suggested a case could be made against City Attorney Ricardo Woods and Finance Director Wesch for making illegal payments to these staff members. It also argues Woods could not simultaneously serve as city attorney and Stimpson’s personal attorney in the matter. As a result, Stimpson has hired three attorneys from Cunningham Bounds, two of whom will work for no pay. The third will be paid as much as the highest-paid attorney for the defense. Councilors reiterated Tuesday they had not voted on moving forward with the counterclaim. Councilwoman Gina Gregory said she was not even aware of it. "This is a mediation … it is confidential. We don't talk about it," Gregory said. "Nothing goes into an official filing without the approval of the council."

BAYBRIEF | ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Supply and demand OFFICIALS CONSIDER INCENTIVES PACKAGE FOR SECOND AIRBUS ASSEMBLY LINE C BY JASON JOHNSON ity and county officials are poised to provide a combined $8 million and other financial incentives to Airbus as it prepares to break ground on its second final assembly line in Mobile. A copy of an agreement between the Mobile County Commission, the Mobile City Council and Airbus was recently made public, detailing what local officials are willing to offer the European aerospace giant as it expands its footprint and operations locally. The county and city will both provide financial incentives as Airbus begins to construct a second assembly line for its A220 aircraft — a twin-engine, medium-range jet airliner originally built by Canadian manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace. The partnership between Airbus and Bombardier to build the A220 was finalized last summer, and the addition of the second assembly line is expected to result in a $210 million capital investment for Airbus’ existing campus. A groundbreaking for the project has been tentatively set for Wednesday, Jan. 16. In its proposed agreement with local governments, Airbus stated it will hire approximately 432 new employees for the project by the end of June 2021, pledging to give “good faith consideration” to local contractors. In exchange, the city and county will each make $4 million cash contributions toward any and all “capital expenses incurred” by Airbus during the project’s development and construction. The council delayed the vote for a week, per its rules, but it appears the item will be cleared for takeoff next week. A County Commission vote on a similar cash incentive is planned next week. If approved, the $4 million contributions would be paid out over a 10-year period. The county and city would also agree to waive certain applicable permitting fees as well as abate certain sales, use and property taxes other businesses are required to pay. Specifically, the agreement states the city would waive all noneducational sales and use taxes associated with construction until the entire project is completed, as well as all noneducational ad valorem taxes for a period for the next 10 years. The Mobile Revenue County Commission also submitted a letter confirming any related improvements on land owned by the Mobile Airport Authority would not be subject to ad valorem taxes after the agreement is signed and finalized. Airbus also pledges to make “good faith best efforts” to develop more apprenticeship and training programs through its existing partnerships with Flight Works Alabama and the state’s workforce development arm, AIDT. That would include implementing a “fast track” training program specifically targeting members of the local community, including high school students and recent graduates, with job recruiting and training efforts. A high school senior can enroll in a Flight Works program and graduate to the company’s “fast track” program before gaining full-time employment. An apprentice would be paid while training for the job. The County Commission provided $500,000 toward the Flight Works facility in 2018 and the City Council will consider a $150,000 contribution in a separate agreement next week. Councilwoman Gina Gregory said Tuesday she is frequently asked how the city can help county schools, and said support Flight Works and the fast track program would provide an opportunity to do just that. “This shows that the city is involved in doing something for schools,” she said. “It shows the city is involved to the degree it can be.” While it appears there will be little issue in approving these incentives next week, councilors did want to make sure disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) were given access to the project. Britton Bonner, an attorney working for the city on economic development, told the council the company would make a “good faith effort” to involve DBEs wherever it could, as part of the agreement. He added the company would also make a “good faith effort” to hire from Mobile County. “I would like to see a plan in place to make sure this is what they’ll do,” Councilman Fred Richardson added. Stephanie Hollingshead was sworn in as Fairhope’s new chief of police Jan. 2 after the Fairhope City Council unanimously voted to appoint her Dec. 20. She had served in an interim chief capacity since August, when former Chief Joe Pettis retired. Hollingshead began her law enforcement career in 2001, first as a dispatcher for the Daphne Police Department and then as a patrol officer for the Mobile Police Department. She joined the Fairhope Police Department in 2006 and became the first woman to achieve the rank of lieutenant and chief. Before assuming interim chief status, she was an investigator and head of the department’s internal affairs unit. Her husband is a sergeant in the Daphne Police Department and they have a 13-year-old son. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY High marks BALDWIN SCHOOLS SHOW IMPROVEMENT ON STATE REPORT CARDS BY JOHN MULLEN S uperintendent Eddie Tyler said the glowing report card Baldwin County Public Schools recently received from the state is the result of work begun back in 2015, when a task force of citizens and Baldwin officials began a focus on academics. “Coming back as superintendent in 2015, the main focus from the task force at that time, and our board and County Commission, was academics leads,” Tyler said. “We have not backed off from that directive and what we feel like we need to do.” In the previous year’s report, a handful of Baldwin schools received D’s and F’s, but on the latest report every school in the county received a C or better. The average across the system went up three points. One of the largest improvements came at Bay Minette Elementary, which jumped from 54 percent to 83 percent in one year’s time. “It’s incredible we don’t have any D’s and F’s in there, and some of our schools made great strides this year,” School Board Commissioner Norma Lynch of Orange Beach said. “I think you have to step back and say teachers are doing an incredible job in the classroom and the focus on academics and the instructional coaches in those buildings to work with teachers and students. Just staying focused.” Tyler said getting the teachers to support the new effort and methods was a key to the countywide success. Every school except two improved on scores. Foley Middle School stood pat, equaling its score of 74 percent from the previous year and Robertsdale Elementary slid back one point from 87 percent to 86 percent. “We have put our teachers back in charge of instruction in the classroom,” Tyler said. “I want to say that the appreciation I have for our teachers for them to buy into this plan. We have veteran teachers that have been teaching a long time that have been used to a lot of things but bought into this academic plan and to bring the younger teachers along.” Baldwin County Schools’ Academic Dean Joyce Woodburn said teachers responded well to a four-part plan aimed at improving learning and scores in county schools. “Each of the four parts represents something that meets the needs of specific components in our school system,” Woodburn said. “For example, guided reading is an effort to help all students become increasingly literate. At the middle school and high school levels, it is an effort to focus on kids that are below grade level in reading. In the K-6 arena, we’re using guided reading for all of our students and moving toward the goal of balanced literacy.” Another vital part of the plan was the introduction of curriculum leaders and other specialists to help teachers and students in the system. “Curriculum leaders, reading coaches and instructional coaches are the people that are the conduit between this division and the schools, because now we have people we can pull in once a month and tell them ‘here’s what we’re doing,’” Woodburn said. “We’re all singing the same song now with a consistent plan throughout the district, with everyone on the same page.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Gimme shelter ANIMAL GROUPS HOPING FOR SOUTH BALDWIN FACILITY A BY JOHN MULLEN few years back leaders in South Baldwin County were pondering having a regional satellite jail to serve cities and the county, but plans changed and it never came together. Gulf Shores City Administrator Steve Griffin hopes the effort for a new animal shelter in the area doesn’t suffer the same fate. “The same [issues are] coming up with animal shelters down here,” Griffin said. “We’re looking to work together to see if we can get Baldwin County to locate a regional shelter and find out what participation, help, etc., we need from our three cities.” Griffin said the shelter recently taken over by the county in Summerdale is overflowing and another facility is needed. “The animal shelter the county operates now is often at capacity and needs more room for animals,” Griffin said. “As we’re growing down here we’re seeing more local regional needs in South Baldwin County. That’s what’s been talked about. We just met yesterday and looked at a shelter in Escambia County.” On Jan. 16 representatives from Gulf Shores, Foley and Orange Beach will meet at the Graham Creek Center to discuss how they can help the county place a shelter in the region. “We’re all wanting to find out what we can do to assist Baldwin County to locate one here,” Griffin said. “Whether that’s land or financial help. It’s a work in progress and something may happen Jan. 16.” Tobi Waters, president of the Gulf Shore Animal Care and Control Program, said ideally a new shelter would be located near an Auburn University satellite built on Gulf Shores land at the northwest corner of the Foley Beach Express and Gateway Boulevard, formerly County Road 8. “It is our shared goal to have a state-of-theart animal campus centrally located in close proximity to the new Auburn Veterinary Referral Center,” Waters said. “It would include an openadmit/managed-admit animal shelter, a centralized stray-hold facility for the three municipalities, overflow stray-hold and sheltering for the South Baldwin County area, a preconstructed and designated pet evacuation center, an animal clinic and surgery suite. It would support the campus and the community cat TNR [trapneuter-return] programs in the area and other companion animal-related support facilities.” Councils in both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach helped start trap-neuter-return programs in September 2017 with seed money. The volunteer groups run on donations. In Orange Beach, more than 120 cats have been through the program; the Gulf Shores program was formed in August and began trapping in October. There, 32 cats and two dogs have been neutered and 13 cats adopted, Waters said. She said Orange Beach Animal Control Officer Tom Conerly and OBACCP volunteer Stephanie Christie helped the Gulf Shores group start its program. J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Alabama Ground Zero for political trickery ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ally real? Not long at all. I’m willing to bet a ham sandwich or something equally delicious this issue will pop up in the 2020 presidential elections first. Videos showing candidates engaged in all sorts of bad behavior will show up and be pushed around the web to be ingested by the gullible. Just think about how many times your great aunt has posted the exciting news that Mars would soon appear larger in the sky than the moon, or the myriad other de-Snopes’d “news” pieces posted on Facebook and its ilk, and you’ll begin to get an idea of what we’re in for. How easy will it be for someone to fake a video of President Trump saying something even more outrageous than he usually does, or of a candidate for the state legislature advocating for legalization of meth? Your eyes will tell you it’s real, and for those unaware of the advances in political trickery, it might as well be real. One of most mind-boggling results of this kind of fakery is that it will even allow unscrupulous politicos to deny actual recordings of dumb things they’ve said or done. Soon no one will know what to believe. I know this may sound far-fetched, but remember the rules put in place on other kinds of political advertising came about as a way to promote transparency and honesty and to fight intentional disinformation. Such campaigns are nothing new, they’re just more sophisticated. Alabamians have already learned the hard way that things aren’t always what they seem. Expect it to get much worse before it gets better. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 the web is harder and harder to determine. Most of us would probably agree we don’t want Russians pretending to be Americans online attempting to influence our political races. But how do we feel about a bunch of liberals from Vermont setting up as Alabama conservatives living in our state as a method of influencing the vote? Flip the script and make it conservatives from Montana pretending to be progressives from Fairhope and it’s the same deal. Social media outlets have already made it pretty clear they are easily used for such purposes, and depending upon them to make necessary changes is a waste of time. Besides, the most insidious disinformation — “deepfake” — will no doubt soon make these early efforts seem quaint by comparison. Deepfake — the ability to use computer programs to create and upload faked videos of people — is already a scourge for women across the country. As so often happens in our digital world, pornography drives the technology, and deepfake porn creators are using the technology to make videos of women, famous or not, engaged in sexual acts they never actually committed. Right now there’s little these women can do to protect themselves. The next logical leap is easy to see. Combining deepfake videos with covert social media campaigns, how long will it be before videos are popping up with political candidates making outrageous and damaging statements or engaged in acts that should repulse voters? Considering that these videos are becoming harder and harder to discern, how long will it be before we’re not sure anything we see on the web is actu- Cartoon/Laura Mattei W hat the not-too-distant future holds for the voting public is going to be unbelievable — and not in a figurative way. I’m talking about actually not being able to tell whether what you’re reading or seeing about a candidate is actually true. It’s already tough enough sometimes to just find news that’s unbiased and accurate, but we’re moving into a realm where sifting through lousy reporting will be child’s play compared to the active disinformation campaigns on the web. As we found out recently, Alabama has been a proving ground for some of the first forays into systematic social media disinformation in political campaigns. Over the past few weeks it has been revealed there were at least four fake social media campaigns launched by political groups during last year’s U.S. Senate race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones. These campaigns were designed to trick voters into supporting the Democratic candidate by making it appear supporting Moore would put them in league with Russians and rabid Prohibitionists. First it was revealed that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, had funded an effort to make it look like Russians were following and supporting Moore’s candidacy. Though Hoffman apologized and claimed no knowledge his money had funded this type of trickery, it essentially mimicked some of the underhanded ways Russians are alleged to have interfered in the 2016 presidential election. In short, it was a test to see if those same gimmicks could be deployed on a smaller, domestic scale. Then this week The New York Times reported another group had launched something called “Dry Alabama,” which made it appear Moore was being supported by hordes of teetotaling right wingers who wanted to see the state plunged back into Prohibition. This effort was reportedly aimed at getting moderate Republicans to support Jones out of fear that Moore’s supporters would attempt to hijack their brewskis. According to the NYT article, “Dry Alabama” was funded by two Virginians bent upon Moore’s defeat. Their names were not made public. Both of those scams took about $100,000 to perpetrate, and although Jones won by the relatively slim margin of 22,000 out of 1.3 million votes, those behind the scams claim they had no serious effect on the outcome of the race. Two other small social media campaigns launched by Tovo Labs and Dialectica aimed to help Jones’ campaign as well, but the Times piece said they were unwilling to speak much about what went on. And just for the record, Jones has called for an investigation of these media campaigns and claimed no affiliation with them whatsoever. The bigger question about this matter isn’t really what happened, but what’s going to happen. In a Senate campaign that reportedly cost $51 million, a couple hundred thousand bucks probably didn’t move the needle much, even though there were 4.6 million views of “Dry Alabama’s” Facebook posts, 97,000 engagements and its videos were watched 430,000 times, according to the Times story. But what if the message becomes more sophisticated? Currently there are pages of laws covering conventional broadcast, print and mailed political advertising, which might be shocking considering how brutal and obviously dishonest much of it is. So if those are the regulated areas, the web is beyond the Wild, Wild West at this point and only getting worse. The question of what falls into political advertising versus free speech on NICK SABAN SHOWS UP FOR SPRING TRAINING READY TO FACE CLEMSON AGAIN NEXT SEASON.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Let’s address the real crises in this country ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I think my garage probably needs a new roof. I haven’t gotten any estimates yet. Maybe it can just be patched. Maybe the whole thing needs to be replaced. It’s definitely got some issues, but is getting the job done for the most part. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I know it’s a problem, and we need to do something about it eventually. But there are just so many other things around the house I find a bit more pressing that I want to spend my money on first. And that is basically how I feel about this whole border fiasco. It’s just not high on my priority list. Yes, border security certainly needs to be addressed, but I promise you there are many, many, many other places I would rather see my tax dollars go first. And I certainly don’t want anyone not getting their paycheck over this nonemergency “national emergency.” This is all just so dumb. And it’s just such a manufactured “crisis.” I can’t believe part of our government is actually shut down over this. It’s ridiculous. Our country is not about to be invaded by thousands of MS-13 gang members and/or terrorists who are going to murder us in the streets, as some would have us believe, which would actu- in a National Championship game. And it’s just sad because I think Republicans and Democrats largely agree the system is broken and needs to be fixed. We just have different ideas on how to do it. They probably could easily come together and use a variety of methods both sides have advocated to address this, but it’s become too much of a political football now. But a $5 billion wall from sea to shining sea is not a legitimate way to solve this problem — it’s just a very expensive political statement. Even Republican politicians in Texas — you know, the folks who actually have to deal with this — have said it’s not necessary and the only thing a wall is good for is the ladder business. If this was such a huge crisis, why on Earth did this not get passed when Republicans controlled the White House and both houses of Congress? Oh, wait — because this is such a delicious wedge issue for both sides to use to keep us watching our respective cable news networks, hating on each other and voting these clowns back into office term after term. Watching our own politicians engaging in this nonsense and giving credence to it has been bile inducing. We just need a more thoughtful, reasonable approach to this entire issue, and our federal workers do not need be used as pawns while that very necessary due diligence takes place. Is that really too much to ask? Certainly we can all agree on this, right? The other part of that campaign chant was that Mexico was going to pay for this. Apparently that ain’t happening and now everyone seems pretty cavalier about throwing billions of our hardearned tax dollars at this. Like it’s couch change. If we are so well off, then let’s address our failing and/ or inadequate infrastructure! Let’s give federal grants to high-tech companies to relocate to rural areas that have lost manufacturing jobs that are never coming back, and get people back to work! Let’s finally do something about the VA! Let’s try to make our entire health care system work better, and do something about ridiculously high prescription drug prices! We have all driven on crumbling, overcrowded interstates. We all know someone who has been laid off or lost their job because their factory or plant closed. We all know veterans who need and deserve better health care. We all know someone struggling to pay for medicine or who can’t afford to get a procedure because their deductible is too high or their insurance won’t cover it. Have any of us been attacked by MS-13 on the way to Winn-Dixie? Give me a break. I’m sorry, but real issues that affect real people I know and love are far more important than an imaginary crisis made up for political purposes. Let’s stop this insanity and focus on fixing the actual problems Americans are facing. WE LIVE IN A TIME WHERE PEOPLE HAVE DECIDED TO JUST PICK A TEAM, AND THEY ARE GOING TO BLINDLY CHEER FOR THEIR SIDE NO MATTER WHAT — EVEN IF THE PLAY CALLING IS AS BAD AS, SAY, “FAKING” A FIELD GOAL IN A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. ” ally be a national emergency. There is absolutely zero evidence to support this. Our own State Department has refuted these claims. This is just something to keep us yelling at each other. And make no mistake, the politicians absolutely love this. Because they realize this is the perfect way to build an even bigger wall between us. Do you really think they stay up at night thinking about dudes crossing the Rio Grande and/or how walls or drones could address this “crisis”? Or do you think they are staring at the ceiling in the darkness crafting zingers they can use against Pelosi or Trump so they can get re-elected or move from the House to the Senate in 2020? I promise you it ain’t the first thing. Visions of bigger offices and nicer suits are dancing in their heads, not this. And sadly a lot of folks fall for it. We live in a time where people have decided to just pick a team, and they are going to blindly cheer for their side no matter what — even if the play calling is as bad as, say, “faking” a field goal J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Revisiting Harper Lee BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast month, Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened on Broadway. Based on the reviews, and perhaps more importantly the ticket sales, it is a resounding success. The play is largely faithful to the 1960 novel. The one glaring exception is that the Finches’ housekeeper, Calpurnia, has a more outspoken role. This is particularly apparent during her dialogues with protagonist Atticus Finch about race relations in Maycomb, Alabama, in the 1930s. As with many works of American literature, I never fully appreciated them until my adult years. In high school and college, we were assigned books like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Scarlet Letter,” etc. They were often accompanied by essays and other box-checking activities that showed we as students were at least exposed to these works — and for a lot of us, likely through CliffsNotes. Then, life goes on and most of us never think about them again. For me, the renewal of interest in Harper Lee’s works came from a goal to understand how everything fits together in Alabama. Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and its companion, “Go Set a Watchman,” are important just followed the fictitious Atticus Finch’s lead of the time, the world would have been a better place.” Perhaps that is true, but “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a story told through the eyes of a child. Atticus Finch is a role for Gregory Peck in a movie. Scout Finch’s account of Alabama during that era on the surface was spot on. It was racially ugly, but under the surface the story was more complicated. Things were the way they were not just for the sake of oppressing an entire race, but to prevent the bitterness of the time from boiling over. Racial demagoguery was the norm. The social achievements of the New Deal had not yet taken effect and poverty was still rampant. There was a lot of finger-pointing. Local governments were democratically elected, and elected leaders feared not being re-elected. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. It is not an excuse for the double standard of justice of the time. But as even Atticus Finch said, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view ... until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.” Lee’s second book “Go Set a Watchman,” published in 2015, acknowledges the simplified views of “Mockingbird.” Atticus Finch dabbles in the segregationist Citizens’ TO FLAT-OUT IGNORE ‘WATCHCouncil and isn’t quite as heroic as we remembered MAN,’ IS TO REFUSE TO AChim. He had his reasons; KNOWLEDGE ‘MOCKINGBIRD’S’ RELAfor one, the South was unprepared for the radical TIVELY SIMPLISTIC AND IDEALISTIC change the Supreme Court dictated in Brown v. Board VIEW OF THE CULTURE OF THE TIME. of Education. ‘MOCKINGBIRD’ CAN BE AN APPLICABLE Fans of “To Kill a Mockingbird” have rejected LESSON FOR YOUNGER READERS, BUT AS “Go Set a Watchman,” finding it distasteful, believing ADULTS WE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND it tainted the book’s legacy. They have every right to SOCIETY IS COMPLEX. do this. However, to flatout ignore “Watchman,” historical documents for the Yellowhammer is to refuse to acknowledge “Mockingbird’s” State. They are the best offerings detailing of relatively simplistic and idealistic view of life in rural 1930s and 1940s Alabama: How the culture of the time. “Mockingbird” can people who live in town and the county “folk” be an applicable lesson for younger readers, co-exist, the peculiarities of surnames like the but as adults we have to understand society is Coninghams and the Cunninghams, old cuscomplex. toms such as pouring molasses over your meal, There are shades of gray. Historical hindsight the importance of daily newspapers in rural is 20/20. The characters in “Mockingbird” who Maycomb County before television and radio. approved or shrugged off the guilty verdict of Where I begin to depart from conventional Tom Robinson didn’t have that luxury. wisdom on “To Kill a Mockingbird” are the Sorkin’s Broadway play will likely breathe moral lessons about race it thrusts upon us. new life into discussions about Harper Lee’s In “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Atticus Finch is legacy. It is worth seeing if you make your a heroic character. His aims are noble. He faces way to New York City, because Sorkin proves the insurmountable odds of the times, yet still you can still appreciate the story of “To Kill a gives an honorable effort. He stands for what Mockingbird” even with the liberties he took he believes is right, even if that violates the with some of the characters. racist cultural norms of the time. He bestows Don’t discount the relevance of Lee’s secthose values on the children he is raising. ond book, however, especially as it pertains to Here’s the problem with trying to make Alabama’s history. those lessons universally applicable to that Humanity is messy. Things are not as simple 1930s era: It’s all too simplistic. as they are in the eyes of a child. Maybe that The modern takeaway is idealistic: “If they was Harper Lee’s point all along. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER A second insight that can be gleaned from quest stories is that it is rare to succeed alone. Dig into every real-life story of success and you often find this truth: at some point along the way there was a helping hand or hands that contributed to that success. Help, assistance or support was needed. In our day terms such as networking, mentoring, support system, etc., are used routinely and acknowledged as essential to success. These words convey a timeless truth: We need others in our lives. At some point we will need the wisdom, support or assistance of others to help us navigate some critical fictional tales that so permeate our culture offer a temjuncture or part of our journey. We may desire to go it alone, but just as in the plate, themes and insights that can make us successful in fictional quest tales, circumstances and events that transpire in our journey our real-life quests. will compel us to do otherwise. We will need help. We will need others. One of the first that stands out is that we should expect A third insight would be realizing that the greatest joy is found in the difficulties. Rarely is anything worth accomplishing easy. journey itself. The true prize lies not at the end but in the process of getting From losing weight, to completing a degree, to raising to the end. In reaching our goal(s), or accomplishing our objective(s), it’s children, to running a successful business — worthwhile achievements generally come with a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows, pain and joy. We set ourselves IN OUR DAY TERMS SUCH AS NETWORKING, MENup for failure when we assume we can plan our way out of not experiencing difficulties and disappointments. In TORING, SUPPORT SYSTEM, ETC., ARE USED ROUthe quest that is our lives, difficulties, obstacles and trials TINELY AND ACKNOWLEDGED AS ESSENTIAL TO SUCCESS. will come. They can end up being of inestimable value. Whether THESE WORDS CONVEY A TIMELESS TRUTH: WE NEED OTHERS it be in the realm of politics, military combat, sports, business, etc. … the greatest leaders in these spheres IN OUR LIVES. AT SOME POINT WE WILL NEED THE WISDOM, from the past and present to some degree echo and affirm SUPPORT OR ASSISTANCE OF OTHERS TO HELP US NAVIGATE these words: “I’ve yet to meet a strong person with an easy past. ... Struggle cultivates strength that cannot be SOME CRITICAL JUNCTURE OR PART OF OUR JOURNEY. ” developed any other way.” Difficulties can end up being our greatest teachers and our biggest blessings. In the fictional tales, there is generally a dramatic mo- who we’ve become, how we’ve changed, the knowledge and insight we’ve ment or a series of them when the hero or heroine has to acquired that takes on a value we probably didn’t anticipate. As the prolific make a choice about how they will respond to a difficul- novelist Ursula K. Le Guin noted, “It is good to have an end to journey toty, obstacle or trial that lies before them. Such moments ward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end.” are pivotal points in the story. As we begin another year and embark upon a new quest toward our own They are pivotal ones in our story as well. When goals, objectives and destinations, like the legendary characters of Greek difficulties come — and they will — the key is in our re- mythology, the fabled knights of old or inspiring characters of modern times, sponse. We have to realize they don’t mark the end of the may we keep in constant remembrance: Success is found in the willingness to journey or the quest, far from it; they can end up being embrace and press through difficulties, in staying close to others and in realthe periods of greatest understanding and insight. izing that the greatest joy is found in the steps taken in the journey itself. Keys to a successful quest BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A very popular and entertaining genre of films and novels are those based on some sort of quest. The plot of a quest generally entails a hero or heroine displaying great fortitude and resolve, along with the expenditure of much effort and energy to complete a mission, accomplish a goal or obtain something or someone of value. Without fail, the quest involves a journey. Throughout the journey obstacles, hardships and difficulties invariably have to be overcome. Also, strong friendships and bonds are formed with others, often with some of the least likely characters. On these journeys, the greatest insight, fulfillment or reward is not received through the successful completion of the quest, but in the journey itself. For the hero or heroine, the quest becomes the thing of value rather than what is sought after in the quest. In other words, the journey is the reward. Though often existing in the world of fantasy or fiction, these tales have many parallels to real life. Indeed, life itself is a quest. This is evidenced at the start of each new year, as resolutions are established, plans formulated and priorities put in place in order to achieve or obtain some goal(s) by the end of the year. We assign to every new year a purpose or a mission. Some may be more organized or detailed in this process, but the majority to some degree embrace the notion that January ushers in a new journey and one should prepare accordingly. As much as possible we want to make our journey a successful one. We want to fulfill our quest. In attempting to do so, I believe that the many beloved J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL New food market, drive-thru coffee shop opening in Fairhope BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ocally owned Coastal Sunrise Market Group, LLC, is leasing the 11,192-square-foot former Rite Aid building at 101 S. Greeno Road in Fairhope, across from Thomas Hospital. The store will become a specialty food market, providing both fresh and local produce from around the area as well as a daily selection of prepared, ready-to-go meals. A drive-thru coffee shop concept — reportedly one of the first to be introduced in Fairhope — will also be opened as part of the new company’s overall business plan. Justin Toomey with Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the transaction. • A local investor has purchased the 10,000-square-foot industrial and warehouse facility at 3422 Georgia Pacific Ave. in Mobile for $250,000. Nathan Handmacher, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. Steven McMahon with Inge and Associates worked for the buyer. • The Weavil Co. recently sold a reportedly late 1800s historic property at 1155 Government St., directly across from the Alabama Veterans Administration, for $320,000. The 4,758-square-foot former antebellum home has served as a law office for more than 30 years. The buyers plan to renovate the property back into a residential home, according to Cameron Weavil, who represented the sellers. Celeste Buchman with Roberts Brothers worked for the buyers. • Baltimore-based Prometric, a provider of technologyenabled testing and assessment solutions, is leasing 1,750 square feet of retail space at 1234 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Co-tenants in the center include Republic Finance and Knots Salon. The company plans to open in February. Angie McArthur, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction. • An out-of-town investor recently purchased a 7,800-square-foot office and warehouse property situated on 2.7 acres in Creola for $235,000. The space is currently fully occupied and under lease by an industrial business tenant. Pete Riehm with NAI Mobile represented the buyer; Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty worked for the seller. • Bowen Sporting Goods has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Music Plaza, located at 3656 Government Blvd. in Mobile. Angie McArthur with Stirling Properties worked for the landlord in the transaction. John Vallas with Vallas Realty represented the tenant. • ISS Marine Services Inc. is relocating its offices from the RSA Battle House Tower to 1210 Hillcrest Road, where they have leased roughly 8,107 square feet of space. Plans are in place for the company to assume occupancy in spring 2019. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the transaction. David Fullington with CBRE worked for the tenant. • Out-of-state investors recently purchased the Bel Air Office Complex located at 3100 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile for $4.2 million. The property consists of seven buildings totaling 127,170 square feet. Jay D. Roberds and David Dexter of NAI Mobile brokered the sale. NAI Mobile represents the new owners in the management and leasing of the property. New orders for Airbus The U.S. Airbus facility in Mobile was the recipient of two significant orders, kicking off 2019 on a productive note, according to recent news releases. JetBlue Airways has firmed up an order for 60 new A220300 aircraft, the larger model of the new A220 series. JetBlue’s existing Airbus fleet includes 193 A320 and A321ceo aircraft in operation, with an additional 85 A321neo aircraft on order. “As we approach our 20th anniversary, the impressive range and economics of the highly efficient A220, combined with the outstanding performance of our existing fleet of Airbus A321 and restyled A320 aircraft, will help ensure we deliver the best onboard experience to customers and meet 16 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 our long-term financial targets,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. Additionally, a new low-cost U.S. airline, named Moxy, has signed a firm order with Airbus to purchase 60 A220-300 aircraft. Moxy is a new venture led by David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue Airways. In addition to JetBlue, Neeleman has also founded Azul Brazilian Airlines and is the controlling investor in the revitalization of TAP Air Portugal. Plans for Moxy were unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow last July. “The A220-300 is the right airplane for a new airline that will be focused on passenger service and satisfaction,” Neeleman said. The A220 is specifically designed for the 100-150 passenger seat market. With a range of up to 3,200 nm (5,020 km), the aircraft offers the performance of comparatively larger single-aisle aircraft. “With a low cost of operation and spacious cabin, the A220 will allow us to provide passengers with lower fares and a high-quality, comfortable flying experience,” Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer, said. “Moxy has its sights set on the future, so I can’t think of a better aircraft to put into their fleet than the A220.” Both orders were completed the final week of December 2018. Airbus will produce the A220-300 planes at a new, dedicated Airbus design plant in Mobile. Construction plans for the site have it adjacent to the existing local Airbus A320 assembly facility, and build-out will begin this month. United Bank sponsors startup pitch competition United Bank, which serves the Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida markets, has launched the Homegrown Startup Pitchfest, a business plan and “elevator pitch” competition offering prizes totaling $40,000. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, with $10,000 going to first place and $5,000 going to second place. Prizes will sponsored by Discover Financial Services. “Small business is the driver of our nation’s economy, so we are excited to help create this opportunity for entrepreneurs to access capital and elevate their story,” United Bank President and CEO Robert R. Jones III said. The competition is open to both new and/or experienced entrepreneurs. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Alabama or Florida. Ten finalists will be chosen to pitch locally based business ideas to a panel of judges. “Community financial institutions like United Bank are vital to the health of the local economies in which they operate,” Dave Schneider, senior vice president of Discover Debit Strategies said. “The Homegrown Startup competition is a great opportunity for the bank to make an important contribution by supporting local business.” The final event will take place March 28 at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. Finalists will present their two-minute pitch before a live audience and panel of judges. Winners will be announced at the event. Deadline for submissions is January 11. For complete rules, see the contest site at UnitedBank.com/HomegrownStartup.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Understatement makes Chef Sake’s a success CHEF SAKE’S RESTAURANT AND SUSHI BAR 5821 OLD SHELL ROAD, SUITE C, MOBILE, AL 36608 251-445-8490 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET THERE WAS A POSSIBLE RECORDBREAKING AMOUNT OF SODIUM INGESTED OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS IN THE FORM OF THE PINK MEAT, SO I THOUGHT IT BEST TO SWEAR OFF PORK FOR A DAY OR TWO, JUST TO HIT THE RESET BUTTON.” pork for a day or two, just to hit the reset button. Sushi was calling me. So I called Rasp. David Rasp loves sushi more than anyone I know. He loves Asian food in general, but it’s Vietnamese and Japanese that tickle his fancy the most. How could I start the year reviewing a sushi bar without the big guy? I just couldn’t. He’s been raving about Chef Sake for months, but I don’t usually have the time to go that far west. After all the begging and pleading on his part, I finally decided to take the little fella on a lunch run. We both switched around some appointments and met at the Old Shell location just across from the University of South Alabama campus. He beat me there by just a minute or two, but as I walked in I saw he was already chatting up the owner. It seems Uncle Dave is quite the regular here, perhaps due to its close proximity to his own restaurant, Heroes’ Hillcrest location. Me with my Perrier and he with his glass of water (not in a cup of shame!), he proceeded to tell me that what he will order isn’t on the menu. I’d expect no less. Photo | Facebook U sually the first thing I go for after a season full of Christmas cheer and New Year’s blackeyed peas is something Asian. There is a cleansing quality to it. Especially sushi. I love that 180-degree turn from heavy, Southern comfort food to a piece of fish that never touched a frying pan. It’s a needed jolt to the system after ham, dressing, veggies with ham, lamb, ham sandwiches, collards with ham and more ham. I thought my ham intake was intense last year, but the end of 2018 topped it. There was a possible record-breaking amount of sodium ingested over the past couple of weeks in the form of the pink meat, so I thought it best to swear off Chef Sake’s, a sushi restaurant situated just across from the USA campus, is clean, fresh and friendly. ming it up for a couple of weeks, that’s what I was looking I was also warned by Rasp that the broth for the clear soup to avoid. I finally settled on the more vibrant Fireball Roll was so addictive that he once ordered a giant bowl. I took that ($10.99). With spicy tuna tartare and avocado, we are off to a as a bit of hyperbole from someone who has grown accustomed great start. Top that with more tuna, Sriracha, spicy mayo and to the royal treatment at this, his regular haunt, but I am pleased scallions — it just gets better with this clean, sharp-looking roll to say he hit the mark. Something about this broth, a little salty that isn’t heavily sauced. but rich, set it apart from your usual complimentary soup. The So far, so good. When you’re on a roll (pun intended) crispy noodles on the side were cut into squares, and I felt as why stop there? Why not try the Hibachi if I were eating a bowl of savory Cap’n Lunch ($11.99) and make the rounds on Crunch. Loved it. this menu? More than likely I’d be taking Rasp also enjoyed a Squid Salad this home for dinner anyway. The price for ($6.99), not too large, just the right size. He this one included shrimp, and it can go up devoured it, offering me none. That’s OK. I or down depending on if you prefer steak, can take or leave the “pork of the sea.” BEER AND WINE ARE chicken, veggies or filet mignon. Fried rice The off-menu sushi rolls were the Red and noodles come with mixed vegetables Ball and the Orange Ball, simply named for AVAILABLE, AGAIN, MORE that include broccoli, zucchini, onion and their colors. These large sushi rolls took up TO COMPLEMENT THE FOOD carrot with perfectly cooked butterflied the better portion of the plate and were simshrimp. Once again, they know how to ply delicious. With similar beginnings, they THAN TO BE A BOOZE BAR. sauce this stuff. I didn’t get that oversatueach had a tuna center that normally came with cream cheese. He special-ordered these CLEAN, FRESH AND FRIENDLY, rated sodium feel and used my yum yum sauce sparingly. without the cream cheese. Orange Ball had I THINK THESE GUYS WILL I’ll bet you didn’t see this coming, but a strong citrus flavor and was topped with I didn’t take anything home with me that salmon. A bit of honey sweetened the finish. BE AROUND A WHILE. day. Blame it on a late start; let’s just call it Red Ball had spicy tuna on top and a little “lupper.” heat from some jalapeño. I am not sure how We know Rasp loves this place. Here he discovered these rolls, but they are fine is my take: Chef Sake is another sushi bar, in an unlikely strip as frog’s hair. mall-ish group of buildings, that really has it together. The rolls I wasn’t going to beat that, not in flavor, anyway, so I opted aren’t smothered in some Godforsaken sauce that masks the flafor volume. I started with a bit of nigiri, two pieces each. They vor of the entrée. Their strength is in complementing the food were out of Tai/red snapper, so I had the Yellowtail ($4.99). with the right amount. Beer and wine are available, again, more That certainly wasn’t a mistake, fresh as can be, made me glad to complement the food than to be a booze bar. Clean, fresh and they were out of snapper. Masago/Smelt Roe ($4.25) was my friendly, I think these guys will be around a while. second choice, and the darker flavor of this roe was a departure It’s good to have friends in the restaurant business. They I enjoyed. know all the cool places. On the sushi menu, I noticed a lot of tempura. After hamJ a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH The Simple Greek’s week long grand opening BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR receive free pitas for a year! But why wait until the grand opening? See for yourself what the buzz is about at 100 N. Florida St., Suite F-2 — in the same shopping center as the midtown Publix and Taco Mama. Papa Dave’s BBQ in Fairhope has Wisconsin roots This one has been open for months now, but Papa Dave’s BBQ slipped under my radar. Opened by a family of eight from Wisconsin, this small, unassuming spot at 18974 S. Section St. in Fairhope is racking up the attention points. As much as people are fans of the restaurant, you hear even more raves about their catering biz. Ready for church events, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, reunions and all other social events, Papa Dave’s will cater any day of the week, but the restaurant is closed on Sundays. I’m not sure what barbecue from a Wisconsin family is all about, but they do cook brisket. Makes sense with all the dairy. My grandfather was a transplanted Yankee from Minnesota and a formidable barbecue man. Embrace that northern influence — believe! King Cake-off set for Feb. 16 Photo | Facebook S The Simple Greek begins a week-long grand opening next Monday. imply put, they’ve actually been open since November, but The Simple Greek is getting around to a grand opening Monday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 19. Enjoy the workweek with different daily specials and coupons, and focus on the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. This all culminates into a main event on Jan. 19 when the first 100 people in line will receive a free gyro. Throughout the day community members will give presentations focusing on healthy dining practices and exercise. There will also be a giveaway for a 10-person catering event, and one lucky person will 18 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Twelfth Night has come and gone, revelers. You are free to have your king cake and eat it, too! Who has the best? There is only one way to decide, and that’s with a King Cake-off! Get ready for a day of traditional and nontraditional King Cake tastings, specialty cocktails and food truck grub at Azalea Manor, 751 Dauphin St. in Mobile, Saturday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event featuring kids’ activities, live music, tons of King Cake and a grand finale as second liners walk to the 2:30 p.m. parade! Children 12 and under get in free, with a cash bar available at the event for the adults. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fuse Project, a local organization that invests in initiatives promoting the health, fitness, education and social responsibility of our children. Admission is $15 in advance through eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. But who is competing? Do you think you have what it takes to be Mobile’s best King Cake? Put your money where your mouth is and join in the fun by emailing info@kingcakeoff.com for more information on the competition or sponsorship packages to help make this a huge success. Recycle!

COVER STORY School report cards show improvement for MCPSS T JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER in Alabama were able to accomplish this, and MCPSS is the only district in Alabama to have more than one cently took a brief pause to celebrate improvements at several local schools, but perfect score. Threadgill credited the improvements to leadership at Superintendent Chresal Threadgill was the school level and the work of teachers in the classquick to say the Mobile County Public room. Yet, he also acknowledged MCPSS — a system School System (MCPSS) has no plans to stigmatized for having multiple “failing schools” in coast on those achievements. recent years — still has a lot of work to do. “These accomplishments are great, but it means it’s “We’re going to celebrate these results just one day, time for us to work harder,” he said. then it’s back to work,” Threadgill said the day scores Threadgill was referring to the Alabama State Departwere released. “Our kids deserve, as I often say, 110 ment of Education’s (ALSDE) release of individual percent each and every day. These improvements, to me, school report cards. It’s only the second year such “A-F” mean that our kids are capable. It signifies, to me, that our report cards have been released; results show there are students and our faculty and staff can and will continue more A’s and B’s and fewer D’s and F’s across the state rising to higher expectations.” and throughout Mobile County. The grades for elementary schools are based on Eichold-Mertz scores from state standardized tests as well as such eleAt Eichold-Mertz, last year wasn’t about improving ments as growth in student learning from one semester student performance so much as maintaining it, as the to the next and attendance. High schools are measured school earned a perfect 100 on its report card last year as by the same factors plus graduation rates and the numwell. ber of students who meet stateServing 600 students in grades designated benchmarks for college K-5, Eichold-Mertz is one of seven and career readiness. MCPSS magnet programs, which Last year, 16 MCPSS schools have historically been among its received D’s and seven received F’s. THESE IMPROVEMENTS, TO higher-performing schools. Magnet However, administrators at the schools are open to all students, but time took some issue with those ME, MEAN THAT OUR KIDS enrollment is determined by a lotscores being based, at least in part, tery and students must meet certain on results from the ACT Aspire — a ARE CAPABLE. IT SIGNIentrance criteria. test ALSDE stopped administerFIES, TO ME, THAT OUR The Denton Magnet School of ing in 2017 after it was found to be Technology is the only MCPSS improperly aligned with statewide STUDENTS AND OUR FACmagnet program to receive a score curriculum standards. lower than an A this year, though The standardized tests that ULTY AND STAFF CAN AND Denton was only converted to a impacted schools’ letter grades this WILL CONTINUE RISING TO magnet school two years ago after year were the Scantron assessment, seeing a continued reduction in which was given to certain elemenHIGHER EXPECTATIONS. enrollment and low scores on state tary and middle school students, and standardized tests. the ACT college entrance exam all Eichold-Mertz Principal MiAlabama juniors have been required chelle DuBose Adams credited the to take since 2014. school’s success to “hard work and high expectations,” On the report cards, MCPSS’ number of A and B schools jumped from 23 to 31, and the number of schools not just for teachers and staff members, but also for students and their parents. scoring D’s and F’s fell from 16 to 10. Only one school “One of the first people I go to each year is the parreceived an F, and four of the seven schools that received failing grades last year improved by two full letter grades ents, and if my parents say that the grandma is keeping that child, then I’m calling grandma,” Adams said. “Some to earn an overall C. of the teachers even started having parents sign contracts Council Traditional School and the Eichold-Mertz stating that they know there’s a certain project due.” School of Math, Science and Technology — both magAdams said efforts are made to teach parents, too. net programs — scored perfect 100’s. Only four schools EACHERS AND ADMINISTRATORS RE- 20 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Teachers sometimes make videos for parents on specific concepts being covered in class or timelines about how to progress through specific projects — all so they can be more effective helping their children at home. According to Adams, the school also places a strong emphasis on collecting and analyzing student testing data. Like other MCPSS schools, Eichold-Mertz administers universal screening assessments in the areas of reading and mathematics. The staff also works with elementary schools to get an understanding of how incoming students are performing before they even arrive at the school. All that information, coupled with the teachers’ daily interactions in the classroom, can help identify individual students’ strengths and weaknesses. It also allows administrators to do some “creative scheduling” to get struggling students paired with teachers who specialize in a specific subject. Adams compared it to “going to the doctor’s office.” “Before they do anything else, they’ve got to do a couple of tests. We do a lot of that,” she said. “When I find out what your strengths or weaknesses are, whether they’re in math or reading, I begin to write a prescription for you with certain teachers. I’m going to make sure you get paired up with them sometime during the day so that you can benefit from what they have to give.” Though it’s only the second year of school report cards, Eichold-Mertz has maintained good standardized testing scores for several years. Adams said test scores have no doubt earned the school some extra leeway to try out now things, but she also credited Threadgill for understanding “every school has a different personality” as well as “different needs.” Scarborough Middle School Threadgill didn’t sugarcoat things when talking about the academic history at Scarborough Middle School. He said it had been “a failing school for many, many years.” Scarborough has indeed had struggles for some time, and has found itself on the list of “failing schools” associated with the Alabama Accountability Act several years in a row. The Mobile County school board moved to “reconstitute” the school in 2016, which meant bringing in an entirely new staff, significantly increasing the number of teachers and offering some financial incentives for teachers taking jobs in hard-to-staff subject areas. When report cards were released for the 2016-2017 school year, Scarborough received an F, though it’s worth noting those scores included some measurements taken before the school was reconstituted. But after two years of instruction under the new model, the results released in late December show Scarborough students making significant improvements in the classroom. The school’s scores jumped from 50 percent to 71 percent — earning an overall C. That increase was second only to Booker T. Washington Middle School, which showed the most improvement of any MCPSS school with a 22-point increase from 2017 to 2018. Andrea Dennis, who spent 18 years at Theodore High School and was brought on board as Scarborough’s principal in 2016, said there were some easily noticeable changes after the transition — like smaller class sizes and better access to technology. In the classroom, some of the teaching strategies also changed. Scarborough teachers work in teams based on the grade they teach instead of the subject they teach. Dennis said it’s allowed more collaboration on how best to teach specific students, as opposed to specific subject areas. Dennis said the staffing shake-up was more than putting more bodies in the building. She said the students have thrived because of the relationships they’ve built with teachers, administrators and counselors because there’s been more stability and less turnover since the change in 2016. “It’s not just the content we have to focus on,” Dennis said. “I need people who are empathetic to what students are going through. It may be cliché to say, ‘they need to know you care,’ but they absolutely do. All students don’t come from the same households. They have challenges outside of school that

COVER STORY filter into school, and we have to have people who are ready to address all of that.” According to Dennis, one the earliest goals the staff set was getting students and their parents to buy into the transition and take ownership of how their school performs. In the last three years, she said, Scarborough’s “parental participation has increased tremendously.” “I spent my entire first year here at the school just building the relationships with parents and getting them to trust this process. They’d seen different principals and administrations come and go — and they’d also seen the results,” Dennis said. “We needed them to be involved, and not every parent is involved still, but every parent isn’t involved at any school.” Like Eichold-Mertz, Scarborough also relies heavily on student data, but the school has also been very open with students about how they and the entire school are performing. Assistant Principal Keshia Barnett said that’s more about establishing “a collective ownership” than making any one student feel coding and music production — a program set up by Assistant Principal Luther Davis that requires expensive software that would have most likely been unattainable without the grant. Since then, several of the students wrote and recorded a song about Project Smart. Project Smart has also allowed the school to offer targeted instruction in areas where certain students struggle, while also offering ACT prep for students who are ahead. In fact, some of Scarborough’s higher-performing sixth, seventh and eighth graders will be taking the ACT next month. “Students have really been receptive to it. One thing we do here — teachers and students — is set goals. We don’t have a mindset of ‘they can’t achieve’ or can’t do something. We know we have students on this campus performing at a high school level right now, and we’re making sure they’re exposed to curriculum and material at that level so they can continue to grow.” Dennis said she is proud of the ground covered by her leadership team and Scarborough’s teachers over the past two and half years, but PROJECT SMART HAS ALSO ALLOWED said the celebrations THE SCHOOL TO OFFER TARGETED INover the C grade the received this STRUCTION IN AREAS WHERE CERTAIN STUDENTS school year didn’t last long. Like Threadgill, she STRUGGLE, WHILE ALSO OFFERING ACT PREP FOR doesn’t plan to settle STUDENTS WHO ARE AHEAD. IN FACT, SOME OF for average. Things were SCARBOROUGH’S HIGHER-PERFORMING SIXTH, business as usual SEVENTH AND EIGHTH GRADERS WILL BE TAKING when kids returned to school Jan. 7, and THE ACT NEXT MONTH. she said the culture at Scarborough has changed and the kids like they’re ahead or behind their classmates. are motivated to change the school’s narra“We’ve established a culture here where tive. One motivation is the “failing” label it’s OK not to be at a certain level yet. You still affixed to the school from the Alabama are where you are, and we’re going to keep Accountability Act. pushing you,” Barnett said. “It’s almost like “When I first walked into this school, I a cheerleading section — it’s a whole school met with a group of sixth graders and asked moving forward together.” them what it meant to be at a failing school, Another “game changer” for Scarborough, and the responses I got included: ‘It means according to Dennis, has been an after-school we’re bad,’ and ‘It means we’re dumb’ or ‘it and summer learning program for students means we’re stupid,’” Dennis said. “I don’t called Project Smart, funded for the past two think the people who assign these labels years by a $450,000 competitive grant the really understand how children can internalschool won in 2017. ize it and what it does to the psyche of the Tivella Davis, an instructional specialist children and the community when they just who coordinates the program, said the grant accept: This is what we are.” has allowed Scarborough to offer two hours “It’s very important for us to try to get rid of academic support and enrichment activities of that label for this school, for this comafter school at no cost to students, and create munity and for our children to be able to opportunities for development in the summer. feel pride in their school and in themselves,” Some of the electives include archery, Dennis added. J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE World famous violinist performs with MSO BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A big chunk of history — older than Mobile itself — will be represented onstage at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) on Jan. 12 and 13. That’s when special guest violinist Vadim Gluzman joins the Mobile Symphony Orchestra and, according to an MSO statement, he’s tucking a time machine under his chin. It’s the 1690 “ex-Leopold Auer” Stradivarius violin he uses on loan through the Stradivari Society of Chicago. What kind of timespan does an instrument like that represent? In 1690, Johannes Sebastian Bach was 5 years old. The planet Uranus had first been sighted and recorded. Isaac Newton’s world-shaking scientific work “Principia Mathematica,” which forever altered physics, math and science, was only 3 years old. It was then that Gluzman’s instrument was made in Italy by one of the world’s master craftsmen. As indicated in its name, it was previously owned by a legendary musician, a violinist whose talent prompted Tchaikovsky to compose his Violin Concerto in D Major in 1878. “Vadim did have that Stradivarius when he played the Tchaikovsky concerto with us,” MSO Music Director Scott Speck said. “This will be, I believe, his third time with us.” That initial appearance was in 2003 and the follow-up in 2010. Since then, Gluzman’s reputation has soared. “Within the last few years he was asked to play with the Berlin Philharmonic, and they’re pretty much my model of the best orchestra in the world,” Speck said. Arty nominations about to close These cherished and beautiful awards have been handed out since 2004, yet there are many worthy recipients yet to be recognized for their contributions to keeping Mobile’s cultural fabric resilient. Use your voice quickly. Painter returns stateside to Sway show As a yoga instructor who also works in visual arts, Anna-Marie Babington believes in stretching, literally and metaphorically. Her photography runs a gamut familiar to regional residents: scenes of New Orleans sights, minutiae of Southern landscapes, weathered columns and gravestones, animals feathered and furry. Babington’s strength is in her paintings, though. Utilizing a loose and relaxed style that lists toward minimalist approaches, her figura- 22 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 HE’S ONE OF THE VIOLINISTS I ADMIRE MOST THAT’S WORKING TODAY. APPARENTLY, THAT ADMIRATION IS ECHOED BY OTHERS AROUND THE WORLD, BECAUSE THE BEST ORCHESTRAS IN THE WORLD ARE HIRING HIM.” concert talk. It begins 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in Room 1927, adjacent to the Saenger entrance on S. Joachim Street. It is supported by a grant from the Alabama Humanities Foundation, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Tickets cost $15 to $80 and are available by phone at 251-432-2010, at mobilesymphony.org or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Student tickets are $10. Through the MSO Big Red Ticket program sponsored by Alabama Power, students in grades K-12 can attend Sunday’s performance free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details are at mobilesymphony.org. The concert is sponsored by Volkert and the J.L. Bedsole Foundation. tive work is an obvious offshoot of yoga’s focus on the human form. Naturally, this marriage of habits puts her in exhibition at Sway Downtown (10 S. Conception St., Mobile) for the month of January. Gallery curator Jess Maples said Babington has spent several months abroad, so she is excited to see what she’s bringing to show. An opening reception will be held during the Jan. 11 LoDa Artwalk. For more information, call 251-650-4020. Writers group seeks members Of all the art forms we encounter, one should be most familiar because we start using its tools in our first years of life. We don’t all draw, paint, sculpt, dance or sing, but most all of us use language. Inside us are the tools for telling stories, for sharing perspectives and humanity. Some of us even have hidden dreams to do so and no legitimate reason not to try. The Mobile Writers Guild is always looking for new members eager to share their love of the written word. Per their website, they are “an organization of professional writers and aspiring writers.” Not all are published, only some. Among their members are “publishers, writers, artists and people interested in the craft of writing.” All are welcome to the guild’s monthly meetings, at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month from September to May at the West Regional Library (5555 Grelot Road, Mobile). For more information, go to mobilewritersguild.com. ARTSGALLERY If you haven’t been to the Mobile Arts Council’s website and weighed in with nominations for a 2019 Arty Award, you’d best hurry — the window closes Jan. 11. You can submit any number of nominees. The categories are: Art Educator; Art Soldier; Business; Cultural Innovation; Design; Lifetime Achievement; Literary Artist; Organization; Patron; Performing Artist; Visual Artist. You will be asked to provide information on the individual, organization or business you wish to nominate. You’ll also be asked for your own contact information. This will only be used if the nomination panel has additional questions. The date for the ceremony is Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m. at The Steeple (251 St. Francis St., Mobile). In addition to Berlin, Gluzman has played with the London Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Japan’s NHK Symphony, Munich Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra and many others. “He’s one of the violinists I admire most that’s working today. Apparently, that admiration is echoed by others around the world, because the best orchestras in the world are hiring him,” Speck said. Gluzman was a globetrotter of sorts before he finished school, encouraged by his musicologist mother and his father, a conductor and clarinetist. At age 7, he began studies in Russia. Then he moved to Israel where the illustrious Isaac Stern became a mentor. Then he was on to the U.S., where he studied at Juilliard. The maestro and his cohorts have fashioned the Mobile experience to the talent at hand. The concert’s eponymous work is Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D Major (1878), one of “four great German” concertos for the instrument. It’s known for formidable technical demands, rapid ascents and rhythmic breaks. “Vadim is such a great violinist. He’s just trying to let the thoughts and emotions of Brahms come through in his playing, presenting the piece in its glory and beauty without his own extra melodrama,” Speck said. It’s preceded by Czech composer Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major (1890), a lyrical piece filled with regional influence. It was so rooted in his ethnicity that when a publisher wanted to print the movement titles and composer’s name in German, Dvorak refused “as a proud Bohemian.” “The Dvorak is a great tribute to his native Bohemia because it has that Slavic, Eastern European feel,” Speck said. The opening work is Bedřich Smetana’s overture to the comic opera “The Bartered Bride” (1866). The composer set the standard for Czech opera as there were basically few precursors, and unabashedly utilized popular forms to tap into regional sensibilities. “‘The Bartered Bride’ overture is great because Smetana was kind of the inspiration for Dvořák. I like interconnections and all three composers are related because Brahms was an early supporter of Dvořák. Smetana was pretty much a founder of the Czech style, so it all goes together,” Speck said. The special guest has his own relationship to the eastern end of the European continent. Though now Israeli, he was born in Ukraine. The Saturday, Jan. 12, concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, Jan. 13, matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Attendees can enhance their concert experience with TakeNote, a pre-

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Black Mouth Cur barks to life BAND: YEAH, PROBABLY & BLACK MOUTH CUR SINGLE RELEASE PARTY DATE: FRIDAY, JAN. 11, 10 P.M. VENUE: THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST. (MOBILE), THEMERRYWIDOW.NET TICKETS: $8 IN ADVANCE/$10 DAY OF SHOW; AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETFLY T 24 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Submitted he Merry Widow will soon be that original vision.’ It was going on tour and havhosting a different kind of release ing fun and connecting with the audience. We set up party. On Jan. 11, the show will a plan to do that, and it’s been a dream come true.” feature fresh tracks from a local Howell said the first step in his plan was to refavorite and a neighboring upcruit members who shared their dream. At the time, and-comer. Howell was playing in a worship band at a Baptist New-school soul outfit Yeah, church in Pensacola. He noticed the teenage guitar Probably will unveil its latest track, “For Ya.” So player to his side demonstrated talent on the strings. far, the band has done a great job of building antici- After much persuasion, Howell said, he convinced pation among its fans. Its tease across social media Nick Touchstone to pick up the bass and join Dickproves the band is nurturing its trademark “indie inson and him on their musical journey. pop soul” sound, which has attracted listeners from Dickinson also discovered keyboardist Marcus all walks. Baggins (brother of Yeah, Probably drummer Phillip The newer band, Pensacola-based Black Mouth Baggins) at the same church and added him to the Cur, will introduce its new song, “Take Me There.” mix. After a year of performing with this lineup, Some might consider the band Howell brought guitarist Zac as an attractive mix of Kings Wilkins into the fold. Then, of Leon, The Decemberists Howells says, Black Mouth and The 1975. Cur’s lineup was complete. According to Black Mouth After a few rehersals, WE HAD BEEN PLAYING IN Cur frontman/guitarist Garrett Howell says the next step was Howell, “Take Me There” THESE BANDS, BUT FOR SOME booking live shows. Since tells the story of a remorseful he had no venue contacts or REASON IT HAD BECOME MORE connections in the Mobile prisoner corresponding with his dedicated wife beyond the or Pensacola music scenes, OF A BUSINESS OR TASK … AT Howell said this step was cold, steel bars. The prisoner maintains his sanity by remiSOME POINT, WE WERE JUST initially intimidating. At first, niscing of better times with his he said, he was only able to LIKE, ‘LET’S JUST GO BACK TO convince a couple of dive wife in order to escape his jailhouse reality, through shared bars in Bay Minette to feature THAT ORIGINAL VISION.’ WE SET Black Mouth Cur. While this precious memories. The release of the single UP A PLAN TO DO THAT, AND IT’S was not the ideal environment, represents the completion of a the band’s persistence and BEEN A DREAM COME TRUE. dedication helped them rise in high school daydream shared by Howell and guitarist/vocalist the local scene. Cory Dickinson. In those days, Eventually, they found Howell says he and Dickinson fans at Pour Nelson’s Pub in established a love affair with what he describes as the Daphne. Another positive reception at Bamboo Wil“essence” of being a rock band. The two romanticized lie’s on Pensacola Beach led to regular performanccreating music that established an emotional and es. Recently, Black Mouth Cur performed at The social connection with all who heard it. Wharf’s Reelin’ in the New Year Street Party. Along As Howell and Dickinson grew older, they each the way, Howell established the local connections began performing. With each passing day, the magic that he lacked in the band’s infancy. of rock ‘n’ roll established in their teen years began “We used our resume to get a little bit better to fade. Eventually, the two crossed paths again and gigs,” Howell said. “Now, I’m playing sideman decided it was time to bring their dreams to life. with a guy named Cam Lewis, and I just went on “We had been playing in these bands, but for tour with Abe Partridge. I’ve been writing with some reason it had become more of a business or Drew Nix [Red Clay Strays], and Greg DeLuca task,” Howell said. “It wasn’t as fun anymore. At [Mulligan Brothers] produced our album.” some point, we were just like, ‘Let’s just go back to According to Howell, the connection made with Black Mouth Cur recorded its debut single with the help of Mulligan Brothers drummer Greg DeLuca. DeLuca has helped bring their sound to life in the studio. Black Mouth Cur first laid tracks for “Take Me There” with a friend at what Howell describes as a media group in Lucedale, Mississippi. Howell says the act of finally recording an original song with this dream band was exhilarating. After laying tracks, the media group provided Black Mouth Cur with a mix and the master. While performing at Manci’s Antique Club in Daphne, Howell says he was approached by DeLuca’s brother/Manci’s co-owner Garrett DeLuca, who insisted he work with his brother. However, Howell said, he was hesitant to contact him. “I was really kind of scared to call him, because he’s the drummer for Mulligan Brothers,” DeLuca said. “I’m not anybody, and this guy’s got a touring band that goes all around the world. We were debating whether we should use the mix and master that we had got from the media company. I played a gig at Callaghan’s for the hurricane. Greg Deluca just happened to be there. So, one of my friends introduced me to him, and he told me to send a track.” After listening, DeLuca promised to bring the band’s concept to life within a week. With the time and money already spent on the track, Howell admits he was skeptical. But as he worked his studio magic, DeLuca called Howell every night to update him on progress. With each phone call, Howell says he was taken by DeLuca’s excitement for the track. “By the end of that week, it was sounding a thousand times better than the track we had, and we had used all of the same guitar tracks,” Howell recalled. “He sent it to his buddy in Nashville to mix it. It was a no-brainer at that point that Greg really knew that he was doing.” This single release party is just the beginning for Black Mouth Cur. Not only is it a chance to celebrate the release of the band’s debut single, it is also a chance for Black Mouth Cur to celebrate being part of this musical community. In light of this, Howell said the night will conclude with a “communal jam” between the members of Yeah, Probably and Black Mouth Cur. As far as the next step in Howell and Dickinson’s plan, the public can expect another Black Mouth Cur single to be released by the end of February. The group also has plans to release an EP before touring this summer.

MUSIC BRIEFS It takes two BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Luther Dickinson & Johnny Vidacovich Date: Thursday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m. Venue: Cedar Street Social Club, 4 N. Cedar St. (Mobile), cedarstreetsocialclub.com Tickets: $15 ($35 for VIP) available through Eventbrite T he Mississippi Hill Country will meet the Big Easy on the Cedar Street Social Club’s stage when guitarist Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars, The Black Crowes) will join drummer Johnny Vidacovich (Professor Longhair, Bobby McFerrin) for a live collaboration. Some 15 years ago, Dickinson says he regularly joined Vidacovich and George Porter Jr. for a weekly collaborative effort at the iconic Maple Leaf Bar in New Orleans. Dickinson remembers these early shows as developing his skills on improvisation, learning powerful dynamic techniques and honing the ability to take a free-form path through each song. Dickinson also developed a musical bond with Vidacovich, who he fondly refers to as his “soul brother.” “It was really the first situation that I ever got into where there was no setlist,” Dickinson said. “It was the first freestyle gigs that I ever did, and he would bring tunes, and I would bring tunes. Johnny and George taught me how to be in the moment and let the improvisation just flow. Johnny taught me how to loosen up. I learned to play quieter and more spacious.” Dickinson says the shows with Vidacovich tend to be a musical “meeting of the minds” with each contributing songs and getting “funky and spacey” with an overload of dynamics. Buy tickets early, with Dickinson’s following in the Azalea City, tickets might sell out. “I love walking around Mobile,” he proclaimed. “It’s just such a hip community of creative folks. I get such a good vibe hanging out in Mobile.” A family affair Band: The Currys Date: Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St. (Mobile), callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $8 at the door The Currys will be entertaining Callaghan’s regulars with a mix of “folk, rock and roots music” straight from the Florida Panhandle. Truly a family affair, The Currys are brothers Jimmy and Tommy along with their cousin Galen. During the trio’s teenage years, The Currys developed a musical bond as strong as their blood connection. Together, they developed an Americana rock sound steeped in warm acoustics and thoughtful harmonies. So far, The Currys have captured their sound on two releases. A majority of their debut “Follow” blends alt. country and folk with a slight touch of indie rock, but the group also displays a knack for clean, emotional folk ballads, which are peppered throughout the album. Their follow-up “West of Here” shows The Currys leaning more toward Americana folk and traditional country. The Currys will celebrate the release of their third album “This Side of Glass” in March, and they may share previews with the Callaghan’s crowd. Loud and proud Band: Falling for Insanity, Voices in Vain, Crafter Date: Monday, Jan. 14. 8:30 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St. (Mobile), theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 ($10 for under 21) at the door Gulf Cru Media is keeping the hardcore scene alive along the Gulf Coast, and on Jan. 14 will fill The Attic at The Blind Mule with thrashing breakdowns, raging serenades and roars from three furious bands. Azalea City metalcore band Falling for Insanity will host two out-of-town guests. Falling for Insanity’s set will feature the band’s latest single “Tree Fiddy” which, in true metalcore fashion, swells with diverse rhythms and morphing vocals. Crafter will serve Mobile a dose of New England-style hardcore punk. The crowd can expect an onslaught of underground rock filled with vehement vocals and ominous riffs with a live show that will deliver a powerful volley of passionate, musical aggression. Pulling influence from bands Every Time I Die and Norma Jean, Voices in Vain serves as a retort to Vermont’s typically jam-heavy music scene. This band takes a cue from such bands as Dr. Acula and avoids metalcore’s knack for mixing clean and grungy vocals, instead choosing to maintain a hellacious overtone throughout. In memoriam: Ray Sawyer Chickasaw native and local music scene icon Ray “Dr. Hook” Sawyer recently died at his home in Daytona Beach at the age of 81. Sawyer is known for his time as vocalist and percussionist for the legendary country rock outfit Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, a project that found a kindred spirit in poet/cartoonist Shel Silverstein (“Where the Sidewalk Ends,” “A Light in the Attic”). Together, this collaboration resulted in songs including “Freakin’ at the Freaker’s Ball,” “Marie Laveau” and “Sylvia’s Mother,” which propelled the band into the worldwide spotlight. Silverstein also collaborated with Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show for the timeless, offbeat hit “Cover of the Rolling Stone,” which became an anthem for up-and-coming bands around the world. Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show’s last publicized local performance was at Bayfest in 2003, where Sawyer was greeted by a throng of adoring fans. He leaves behind not only friends, family and loved ones, but also an unforgettable catalog of music along with countless memories associated with each song. J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | January 9 - January 15 VENUES OR BANDS THAT WANT UPCOMING MUSIC LISTED IN “AREA MUSIC LISTINGS” SHOULD SEND INFORMATION TO LISTINGS@ LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BY MONDAY BEFORE WEDNESDAY’S PAPER. WED. JAN 9 Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Mike & Friends Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Felix’s— Tropic Flyer Flora-Bama— Al and Cathy 11a / Neil Dover 3p / Rhonda Hart Duo 7p / Trevor Finlay 7p IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Cory Landry IP Casino (Studio A) — Blood, Sweat & Tears, 8p Listening Room— Cory Branan THURS. JAN 10 Bluegill— Al & Cathy Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Lee Yankie Band Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor 1p / Dueling Pianos 4:30p / Not the Real Band, but the Real Deal (Mark Sherrill) 5p / Trevor Finlay 9p / Justin Jeansonne 9:15p IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Ty Taylor & The Kinfolks, 9p IP Casino (Studio A)— Clay Walker, 8p Listening Room— Shannon Laurie w/Kyshonna Armstrong Manci’s— John Keuler Soul Kitchen— Haystak, 8:30p Veets— Delta Smoke, 8p FRI. JAN 11 Beau Rivage— Smokey Robinson Big Beach Brewing— The Bitter End Band, 5:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / 26 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— LA South Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Brickyard— Red Clay Strays Callaghan’s— Adam Holt Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle Dauphin Street Blues Co— Chad Davidson Band, 10p Felix’s— Bust Flora-Bama— Sugarcane Jane 2p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson 5:30p / Flip Flop Brothers 6p / JoJo Pres featuring Bruce Smelley 10p / Trevor Finlay 10:15p Listening Room— Reverend Hylton LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Manci’s— Eric Erdman The Merry Widow— Yeah, Probably & Black Mouth Cur Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — John Tyler & The Chase Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jesh Yancey Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Don Jenkins Duo Stampede Saloon (Bay Minette)— Last Call Rodeo SAT. JAN 12 Big Beach Brewing— Honey Boy & Boots, 5:30p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Shelby Brown Duo. 6p Blues Tavern— Albert & the Smoking’ Section Brickyard— Midnight Revel Callaghan’s— The Currys Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle Dauphin Street Blues Co— The Dauphin St. All Stars,10p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora-Bama— Big Muddy 1p / J Hawkins Duo 2p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson 5:30p / Trevor Finlay 6p / Yeah, Probably 10p / Justin Jeansonne 10:15p Hard Rock (Live) — The Great Escape - A Tribute to Journey, 6:30p Listening Room— Suzanne Cleveland w/music by Amelia White LuLu’s— Grits N Pieces Manci’s— Request Line Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Robbie Sellers Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Stephen Sylvester The Old Mill (Theodore)— Last Call Rodeo Original Oyster House — Phil Proctor SUN. JAN 13 Big Beach Brewing— The Bell and the Bull, 4p Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p / Yeah Probably, 6p Blues Tavern— Doobious Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— The Redfield Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Songs of Rusty 12:30pm / Al and Cathy 4p / Perdido Brothers 4p / Johnny Barbato Duo 8:30p Listening Room— Chip Herrington Jazz Quintet Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Chastain, 2p MON. JAN 14 Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell and Darrel Roberts 11a / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace 3p / Justin Jeansonne 7p / Petty and Pace 7p Listening Room— Unhand the Monster presents Troubadours TUES. JAN 15 Bluegill— Quintin Berry Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor 11a / T-Bone Montgomery 3p / Bruce Smelley 7p / Rick Whaley Duo 7p Listening Room— Red Youn Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hanford

Mobile Jewish Film Festival’s 18th year T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 he Mobile Jewish Film Festival is celebrating its 18th year with an incredible lineup to signify “Chai” or “Life.” In Judaism, the number 18 has special significance; the numerical value of the Hebrew letters that form the word “Chai” add up to 18. Along with the regular series, beginning Jan. 10 and showing at various locations around the city until Jan. 27, the Mobile Area Jewish Federation will continue the Julien E. Marx Holocaust Student Film Series for more than 2,500 area students. “This partnership,” explains festival co-chair Rickie Voit, “helps students understand the roots and ramifications of prejudice, racism and stereotyping in society.” The festival begins Thursday, Jan. 10, at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of Art with “The Invisibles,” which tells the edge-of-your-seat suspenseful story of four survivors living in the Nazi capital of Berlin, even after Germany infamously declared that city “free of Jews.” Admission to this kickoff film is free, but reservations are required. Learn about the fascinating lives of the Sherman brothers, the Academy award-winning composers of “Mary Poppins” and many other films in “The Boys,” Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Ahavas Chesed Synagogue. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., experience “The Last Suit,” a drama that is an eight-time festival audi- ence award winner, in which a retired but sharply dressed suit maker takes a train trip in search of the man who rescued him from Auschwitz. “The Cakemaker,” showing Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, is a tender and delicate drama about a closeted love affair in Jerusalem. “The Band’s Visit” is a 2007 film that was adapted into a Broadway musical last year, sweeping the Tony Awards. This film, which takes two sets of “enemies” and shows them as ordinary people with ordinary lives, plays Thursday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m., also at the Laidlaw Center. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Springhill Avenue Temple begins with a delicious deli dinner and is followed by a great comedy starring Elliott Gould. In “Humor Me,” a once-acclaimed New York playwright moves in with his widowed father in his retirement community, where he stages a senior-citizen musical. “The Interpreter” is a gripping film about an 80-year-old translator who sets off to Vienna to find the Nazi guard he believes killed his parents. Instead, he meets the man’s own 70-year-old son and the two set off on a road trip through Slovakia. This film will be shown Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at the USA Baldwin County Performing Arts Center in Fairhope. “A Bag of Marbles” is a heart-rending story of bravery, survival and brotherly love in which two young Jewish brothers enact an audacious plan to fend for themselves in German-occupied France. Watch it Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in lovely Bernheim Hall at the Ben May Main Library in Mobile. The festival concludes with two documentaries. On Thursday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. at Ahavas Chesed Synagogue, “Inside the Mossad” will draw you into the personal account of the top-secret operations that have shaped Israel’s past. For the first time since its founding, the inner workings of the Mossad, Israel’s legendary foreign intelligence agency, are made accessible to the media, told here through the stories of a dozen former Mossad spies. And finally, the enchanting documentary “Itzhak” will close out the festival Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Springhill Avenue Temple. This film looks beyond the famous and sublime musician Itzhak Perlman to show us the polio survivor who struggled in his youth to be taken seriously as a musician, when schools saw only his disability. This warm and humorous film will be followed by a reception and mini-concert. Visit the Mobile Area Jewish Federation website (mobilejewishfederation. org) to view trailers for all the films and purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased prior to each showing; prices are $8 general admission, $6 students and seniors. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Photos | Greenwich Entertainment / Sony Pictures Entertainment From left: From comedy to drama, from modern-day Israel to the World War II era, from espionage to wonderful music, the Mobile Jewish Film Festival has something for everyone. “The Invisibles” (above) tells the story of four survivors living in the Nazi capital of Berlin, even after Germany infamously declared that city “free of Jews.” In “A Dog’s Way Home,” man’s best friend travels hundreds of miles to be reunited with his master. NEW THIS WEEK NOW PLAYING AQUAMAN All listed multiplex theaters. SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE VICE A DOG’S WAY HOME SPIDER-VERSE Regal Mobile Stadium 18 A dog embarks on a 400-mile All listed multiplex theaters. ESCAPE ROOM journey home after being sepMORTAL ENGINES AMC Mobile 16 Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Clasarated from its owner, Lucas. HOLMES AND WATSON sic Jubilee Square, AMC Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. THE MULE MARY POPPINS RETURNS All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL THE UPSIDE Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater. A wealthy quadriplegic All listed multiplex theaters. BUMBLEBEE (Bryan Cranston) develops All listed multiplex theaters. Nexus THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE an unlikely friendship with Cinema Dining. All listed multiplex theaters. the parolee (Kevin Hart) who SECOND ACT RALPH BREAKS THE All listed multiplex theaters. becomes his caretaker. Nexus INTERNET WELCOME TO MARWAN Cinema Dining, all listed mulAMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee All listed multiplex theaters. tiplex theaters. ROBIN HOOD Square 12 All listed multiplex theaters. INSTANT FAMILY All listed multiplex theaters. FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. WIDOWS Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Wharf DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH All listed multiplex theaters. THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JANUARY 9, 2019 - JANUARY 15, 2019 SERVISFIRST BANK MARATHON FORMERLY FIRST LIGHT MARATHON. SUNDAY, JAN. 13, 7 A.M. AT BIENVILLE SQUARE. FULL, HALF, 5-PERSON RELAY AND 1.2 FUN RUN. FREE KIDS’ MARATHON FOR GRADES 8 AND UNDER. ALL EVENTS BENEFIT L’ARCHE MOBILE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT LARCHEMOBILE.ORG. TO REGISTER VISIT MOBILEMARATHON.ORG. Photo | Provided GENERAL INTEREST 2019 Fairhope History Lecture Series Begins Thursday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m. at Fairhope Public Library. Donnie Barrett and Robin Page will present “Early Theater (in the gullies) in Fairhope and the Birth and Growth of Theatre 98.” Visit fairhopeal.gov for a schedule of upcoming lectures. Tea for $2 Thursday, Jan. 10, 2-3 p.m., Fairhope Museum of History. Jim Bodman, retired FBI, will tell career stories. Contact 251929-1471 or visit fairhopeal.gov. January Artwalk Friday, Jan. 11. Visit downtown Mobile’s participating galleries and venues for art and live music, and stroll through Bienville Square to support LoDa Night Market Vendors. “Death in a Tutu” Mobile Mystery Dinner Saturday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. at Azalea Manor. Advance reservations required. Visit mobilemysterydinners.com. Additional performance on Saturday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at Nexus Cinema Dining. Email kathy.jones@nexuscinemadining.com for reservations. Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday, Jan. 12, 2:30 p.m. at USA Main Campus Student Center (2nd floor). Storyteller Champagne Monroe will read two books: “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall and “I am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel. Includes movement breaks as well as arts and crafts. Mobile’s cemeteries Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. at the Ben May Main Library. Tighe Marston, Mobile’s municipal cemeteries manager, will discuss the history of the city’s cemeteries traditions. Registration is not required. Call 251-208-7094. Mask and MoonPies Walking Tour Saturday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. Locals and visitors will hear about European traditions and the American Mardi Gras innovations created here. Visit secrethistorytours.com for information and tickets. Winter at The Wharf Ice skating at The Wharf through Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $10 for skating, $13 for skating and ferris wheel. Visit ALWharf.com. State Pilotage Commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. Call 251-4711393. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Democratic meeting Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m. at West Mobile Regional Library. Visit mobiledems.org. Winter Wednesdays at Bellingrath Wednesday, Jan. 16, 10:30 a.m. Journalist and filmmaker Ben Raines will describe the secrets of the ancient underwater cypress forest recently discovered south of Gulf Shores. Visit bellingrath.org to view the full schedule of Winter Wednesdays in January and February; call 251-459-8864 to register. Breakfast with the Mayor Wednesday, Jan. 16, 7:30-9 a.m. at Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel hosted by Downtown Mobile Alliance. Attendance limited to 150 people. Full buffet breakfast $45/person for members; $50 for all others. Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Club Meets the 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. every month at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson (3260 Pleasant Valley Road). The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. Greenleaf Writers Group Third Saturday each month at Semmes Library on Moffett Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. FUNDRAISERS ServisFirst Bank Marathon Formerly First Light Marathon. Sunday, Jan. 13, 7 a.m. at Bienville Square. Full, half, 5-person relay and 1.2 fun run. Free kids’ marathon for grades 8 and under. All events benefit L’Arche Mobile. For more information visit larchemobile.org. To register visit mobilemarathon.org. Bingo for Dogs Wednesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. at Serda Brewing. For every beer or wine sold $1 will be donated to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). Free; family- and dog-friendly. Miracle for Mary Beth Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-6 p.m. at Pat’s Downtown. $5 donation at the door. Live music by Lane Fisher, Symone French, Eric Erdman and Greg Padilla. Silent auction and door prizes. All proceeds will help alleviate financial costs for the family. Run for Shep 5K and Fun Run Saturday, Jan. 26, Daphne City Hall at 9 a.m. (Registration will open at 7 a.m. on race day.) Hosted by local charity Shephard’s Flock for Shephard Hall, a child living with pediatric cancer. To register for the race, or for more information, please visit shephardsflock.com.

ARTS SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES WORKSHOPS Brahms’ Violin Concerto Performed by Mobile Symphony Orchestra with guest artist Vadim Gluzman. Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 13, 2:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets at secure.mobilesymphony.org. Pool Club Mitternight Park Pool Club (off University and Moffett) is open Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. starting Jan. 9 for anyone looking for a wholesome place to play pool and bumper pool. Instructor Dwayne Rapp will be there to help any beginners. Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610. Free Real Estate Career Seminar Tuesday, Jan. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. at Keller Williams Daphne and Orange Beach. Call Donna Taylor at 251-607-8800. “The Undersea Well” Jane Cassidy manipulates various technologies such as speakers and projectors and fuses light and sound to form meditative environments filled with visual music. Mobile Museum of Art; call 251-208-5200 or visit mobilemuseumofart. com. Alabama bicentennial murals Through Feb. 23 at Eastern Shore Art Center. Fairhope artist and historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals for the state’s bicentennial, two of which are being displayed for the very first time in this exhibit. Visit esartcenter.org. MUSEUMS “Parading through Time” Jan. 17 through April 20 at the History Museum of Mobile. Join us this Carnival season as we roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Jerusalem” at The Exploreum Through Jan. 25. “Jerusalem” takes audiences on an inspiring and eyeopening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery. Visit exploreum.com for times and tickets. “Dream Big” at The Exploreum Through Jan. 25. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX that will transform how we think about engineering. Visit exploreum. com for times and tickets. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Tennis Club Laun Park Table Tennis Club (off Cottage Hill and Demetropolis) is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. for all interested in playing table tennis. Coach Mike Ho is available to play or help with beginners. Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610. Piyo Stretch/Tone Stott’s Studio (off Cottage Hill and N. Demetropolis) is offering Piyo Stretch (relaxing Pilates and yoga), Piyo Tone (toning Pilates and yoga plus weights). Call 251-463-7980 or 251-208-1610. Blakeley Battlefield Blitz Inaugural “Battlefield Blitz” on Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. at Historic Blakeley Park. Participants will wind their way through a custom course along portions of one of the nation’s best-preserved battlefields, where Union and Confederate forces clashed more than 150 years ago. Preregistration is $20. Visit blakeleypark.com/events. “Run the Beach” A three-race half-marathon series, whether you run, walk or wheel to the finish line. The series begins with The Big Beach HalfMarathon on Jan. 27 followed by the Sea Turtle Half-Marathon Feb. 16. Register for Run the Beach at GulfShores.com/Sports/ Run-the-Beach. Bingo at Via! Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Adult skate night The second and fourth Sunday of each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road) with DJ Beaux, $5. Real Talk for Real Women Wednesday, Jan. 16, 6 p.m. at Junior League of Mobile headquarters (57 N. Sage). Featuring a panel of female doctors providing health information along with preventative health screenings. Includes food, drinks, swag bags and giveaways; 21 and up only. For tickets visit juniorleaguemobile.org. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope. com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley. org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., thecityofprichard.org. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Semmes City Council: First and third Tuesday. Work sessions at 3 p.m., regular council meeting at 4 p.m. Semmes City Council Chambers, 7875 Moffett Road J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Aspen Institute releases report on youth sports in Mobile County BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY I Key findings The full report is available at as.pn/SOPMobile. Among its key findings: • Basketball (boys) and cheerleading/dance (girls) are the most popular sports. The No. 1 reason youth said they play sports is to be with friends; winning came in at No. 9. • Girls have fewer sports opportunities than boys. Just 15 percent of girls ages 14 to 18 get the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, compared to 36 percent for boys. • Approximately 26 percent of youth said they have played in a game where adults bet on the result, most commonly football. The report recommends municipalities improve permit standards for facility use. • Mobile County has fewer recreation and fitness facilities than the national average. Old warehouses are being used to create innovative play spaces. • Children with disabilities have less access to sports. One-third of Alabama families with such a child say it is “very hard” to obtain recreational opportunities. Sponsors of report Joining CFSA and the Jake Peavy Foundation in commissioning the report was the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. CFSA is a nonprofit charitable organization that plays a key role in meeting the needs of an eight-county region through leadership and grants. The foundation serves as a forum for donors, volunteers and the community to share ideas, identify issues and build financial resources necessary to make improvements and positively impact the community. “We are pleased that the Aspen Institute chose to support Mobile County in identifying opportunities to build healthier kids and communities through sports,” said CFSA President and CFO Rebecca Byrne. “Through our Closing the Opportunity Gap Initiative, the Community Foundation is leading and investing in a variety of ways to increase opportunity for kids, including participation in sports for children K-12.” The Jake Peavy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization founded in 2012 by Peavy, a Major League Baseball pitcher and Mobile native. After playing for the Mobile BayBears, he won the National League Cy Young Award in 2007 for San Diego and picked up World Series rings with Boston in 2013 and San Francisco the following year. The Jake Peavy Foundation supports sports, music and the arts, along with financial literacy programs that transform the lives of young people, particularly those in underserved and at-risk communities across America. The foundation builds programs in markets where Peavy has played during his career: Chicago, San Diego, Boston, San Francisco and Mobile. Locally, the foundation is best known for hosting the main stage at the Ten65 Festival. “We are appreciative of the Aspen Institute’s work in Mobile County and are excited for our local community to have access to the recommendations, which have proven success in the Aspen Institute’s five other markets,” said Peavy, a graduate of St. Paul’s Episcopal School. “It is my hope that we as Mobilians can join forces to strategically address the challenges that our youth face, so that they have a better chance at succeeding in life both on and off the field.” The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C. According to its website, its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. “State of Play: Mobile County” is the institute’s first assessment of a single U.S. county, and the sixth overall community report. “We applaud the desire of Mobile County stakeholders 32 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Aspen Institute n September 2017, the Community Foundation of South Alabama (CFSA) announced its partnership with the Aspen Institute and the Jake Peavy Foundation on Project Play — an opportunity to reimagine sports in the U.S. with health and inclusion as core values. The goal was to unite the Aspen Institute and local community leaders in conducting an analysis of the landscape of youth sports in Mobile County. Organizers say low-income children were being left on the sidelines, and with them so were the opportunities to allow these children to play and become productive members of society, “State of Play: Mobile County,” a 46-page report by the Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program (SSP), has been released. It offers recommendations for growing access to quality sport options for all children. The report is the product of a seven-month analysis examining how well adults in the community are serving youth through sports, regardless of ZIP code or ability. Project Play was launched in 2013 by the SSP. The initiative convenes the nation’s top “thought leaders” from sports, medicine, media, business innovation, government and philanthropy to develop strategies for building healthy and thriving communities for all. Guided by a task force of local leaders, “State of Play: Mobile County” features results from a survey of more than 1,700 youngsters. There are 40 findings on strengths and gaps in providing access to sports, five major recommendations, one big “game changer” opportunity and 24 sector-specific ideas stakeholders could adopt. “State of Play: Mobile County” features results from a survey of more than 1,700 youngsters, 40 findings on strengths and gaps in providing access to sports, five major recommendations, one big “game changer” opportunity and 24 sector-specific ideas stakeholders could adopt. to improve the lives of youth through sports,” said Tom Farrey, SSP executive director. “We encourage the community to seize the opportunity to be a national, regional and state model by taking collective, sustained action guided by our findings.” Closing the Opportunity Gap CFSA launched the Closing the Opportunity Gap initiative in October 2016. Its goal is to narrow the opportunity gap for financially fragile children in the foundation’s service area in southwest Alabama. In Mobile County, the child poverty rate is 28 percent. One particular area of focus for the initiative is increasing youth access to extracurricular activities. “Far too many children from low-income areas, like many of the neighborhoods all over southwest Alabama, have less access to everything, including quality early childhood education, enrichment and extracurricular activities that give them the emotional, social and educational skills and opportunities necessary to succeed later in life,” said Byrne. “That is why this partnership between the Community Foundation of South Alabama, the Aspen Institute and the Jake Peavy Foundation to close the opportunity gap and allow all children to have access to extracurricular activities is so exciting and so promising.” For more information on Closing the Opportunity Gap and “State of Play: Mobile County,” contact Jena Berson, CFSA’s director of community initiatives, at jberson@communityfoundationsa.org or 251-445-6295.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC There’s a new dynasty in college football BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A s the confetti fell Monday night in the college football outpost of Santa Clara, California, we finally had our answer as to whether the 2018 Alabama Crimson Tide is the greatest team in college football history. Alabama is not the greatest team of all time. Alabama is not the best team of 2018. Alabama may not even be atop the sport during this era. Is it possible to have simultaneous dynasties? If so, that’s what we have now in college football. Certainly nobody stands above Clemson anymore. Over the last four seasons, Dabo Swinney has led the Tigers to 55 wins and four losses. In successive seasons the Tigers have won 14, 14, 12 and 15 games. They have won two national championships, four Atlantic Coast Conference championships and posted a 5-2 record in the playoffs. That postseason mark includes a 5-0 slate against everybody not named Alabama while going 2-2 against the Tide. Alabama has an identical 55 wins and four losses over that span. They have won two national championships and three Southeastern Conference titles. The Tide has won 14, 14, 13 and 14 games. In the playoffs, the Tide is 6-2, including 4-0 against everybody not named Clemson while going 2-2 against the Tigers. Examine either of the two paragraphs above without the context of the other and you’d be convinced we were witnessing a single team dominating the sport. But both Clemson and Alabama now share the highest level of the sport. The difference between Alabama and Clemson during their combined run over the rest of college football is this: Alabama never broke the will of Clemson. Alabama never made Clemson concede that they couldn’t compete with the other heavyweight across the ring. Clemson did exactly that Monday night. The Tigers also were clearly better coached on offense, defense and special teams. Alabama moved the ball effectively all night, but the Tigers had all the answers with third-down conversions on offense, red-zone stops on defense and a special teams performance that was superior to the shaky effort by the Tide. The Tigers steamrolled Notre Dame 30-3 in the semifinals, leading many fans and pundits to wonder if the Irish belonged in the playoffs. They followed up that 27-point win with a 28-point thumping of the Tide in the championship game. “We’re 15-0,” said superstar defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. “And we beat the best team ever.” If that distinction belongs to any current team it’s Clemson. The best thing for fans of both of these teams is that they aren’t going anywhere as they elevate each other. Alabama against Clemson has been the most anticipated game of the college football season for four years running, including last year when the Alabama-Georgia game turned out to be the better matchup. Either Alabama or Clemson has been No. 1 in the last 54 college football polls. Before this current run, no two teams had ever faced off four straight times in the postseason. The previous record was three, held by USC and Ohio State, who played in the Rose Bowl from 1972-74. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 Here’s the thing that the rest of college football doesn’t want to hear: Round 5 is probably going to happen next season. Yes, on any given day, Georgia or Ohio State — or maybe LSU or Oklahoma — will be able to challenge or even beat the Tide or the Tigers. But those days are going to be the exception for the foreseeable future. Think about this reality that has to have the rest of college football worried. Tua Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Waddle in 2018 was just the opening act. All five of those players will be back for Alabama, in addition to the stout players on the line and the playmakers Nick Saban has always produced on defense. The same can be said for Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and YOU THINK MONDAY NIGHT WAS THE LAST TIME WE’RE GOING TO SEE TAGOVAILOA AND LAWRENCE BATTLING? OF COURSE YOU DON’T THINK THAT. NOBODY DOES.” Amari Rodgers and all the talent around them. You think Monday night was the last time we’re going to see Tagovailoa and Lawrence battling? I mean before they both move on to the NFL. Of course you don’t think that. Nobody does. College football fans can either embrace this all-time great matchup or lament that nobody else has been able to keep up with the dynasties that Nick Saban and now Dabo Swinney have established. Swinney offered the first salvo of 2019 before he even left the field Monday night. “On Friday we’re going to have another team meeting,” Swinney said, “and we’re going to get locked in on next year — a new journey.” Alabama will be doing the same. Does the rest of college football have a chance to prevent Round 5 a year from now in the national championship game? Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 36 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 agniappe’s own Jeff Poor launched a weekday conservative talk radio show on Huntsville’s WVNN this week. Poor, who has written the weekly “Beltway Beat” column for Lagniappe for years, is now hosting “The Jeff Poor Show” Monday through Friday, 2-5 p.m. The show consists of political talk from around the region and state, as well as taking on national issues. “Hosted by Jeff Poor, a conservative opinion-maker in Alabama, the show will offer listeners a fresh voice on politics, culture and news of the day,” WVNN’s press release stated. Poor got his start in the news business as a student at the University of South Alabama. From there he went to Washington, D.C., where he worked for The Daily Caller and the Media Research Center. Currently he is also the editor of Breitbart News’ media vertical and regularly contributes to Yellowhammer News. Poor grew up in Birmingham and has reported throughout the state, giving him a solid mixture of national and state politics upon which to draw for his show. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for me to try something new like this. More importantly, writing a column for Lagniappe all these years has opened up a lot of doors, including a chance to host a show in Huntsville, and I’ll always be grateful for that,” Poor said. “Jeff Poor is an experienced media person- ality with a real ability to decipher local and national issues,” WVNN Program Director Dale Jackson said. “His experience in media in Washington, D.C., and his Alabama upbringing make him the perfect fit for WVNN. I am thrilled to add Jeff to our already amazing lineup of local and national talkers.” In addition to being picked up in the Tennessee Valley on both 770 AM and 92.5 FM, “The Jeff Poor Show” can be heard online through TuneIn Radio, WVNN.com and the IHeartRadio app. Out with Laura in with Mike Locally there’ve been some programming changes at FM Talk 106.5 FM. Station manager Sean Sullivan tells us “The Laura Ingraham Show” is no more, as the host decided her FOX News gig needed all of her time. So now following “Mobile Mornings” is “The Mike Gallagher Show” from 9 a.m. until noon. Gallagher is heard from New York each day as part of a syndicated program that reaches 7 million listeners a week. He is also a conservative author and has acted on stage and in film. On the other side of the day, “The Joe Pags Show” is now running from 9 p.m. to midnight. Pags’ show is broadcast from WOAI in San Antonio and is ranked No. 14 in the 2018 Talkers Magazine “Heavy Hundred.”

STYLE BOOZIE Let the good times roll BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY L aissez les bon temps rouler! Yes, Carnival has officially begun. Yeah, I know we haven’t had any parades yet but the parties have started and that’s good enough for the Boozester to declare misrule. So grab yourself a piece of King Cake or a MoonPie and nibble along with this week’s oh-so-tasty gossip. at some point, and I’m told lots and lots of dancing. Sounds like a good time to me! Happy Birthday to you! One of Mobile’s favorite talk radio hosts and most lovable curmudgeons, Uncle Henry, was surprised by friends, family and coworkers last weekend at The Royal Knight to celebrate his birthday. We are not The good times are rolling sure which birthday he was celebrating but On Saturday, Jan. 5, the city celebrated Boozie is guessing 70 or 80. (Just kidding, Twelfth Night, the official end to the Unc!) WKSJ’s Dan Brennan and Shelby Christmas season and beginning of CarniMitchell were on hand to wish him well, as val. And I don’t know if it’s just me or not, was WPMI’s Darwin Singleton. but it seems like more people celebrated We are told he, of course, had a UniverTwelfth Night this year than ever before. sity of Alabama-themed cake and partygoers Many of the downtown bars even concocted wore bracelets that had the word “Bacon” specialty cocktails and served King Cake, printed on them. My spy said Uncle Henry, a since Twelfth Night is the first night you are man who is paid to talk incessantly, was gentechnically supposed to eat it. I’m not sure uinely surprised and for once was speechless. what happens if you eat it before. You probNo word on if anyone gave him his birthday ably get arrested. spanking, though his beloved Alabama CrimAnyway, I hear there was quite the son Tide certainly got that Monday night. Twelfth Night celebration at Cotton Hall. The Happy Birthday, Uncle Henry! We hope Lord and Lady of Misrule were presented you have many more! and revelry ensued. And let’s just say plenty of misrule was observed by my spies, who Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just were not able to provide much detail as they remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic were sworn to secrecy about the details of or scandalous or some plain ol’ Uncle Henry the event. But I can tell you fire was involved lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! Uncle Henry (picutred here in a 2010 Lagniappe cover) recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family at The Royak Knight. Happy Birthday, Uncle Henry! F U T U R E S H O C K J a n u a r y 9 , 2 0 1 9 - J a n u a r y 1 5 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

