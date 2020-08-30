SPECIAL HEALTH & WELLNESS SECTION BEST YEARS 2020 Dolly Parton FALL IN LOVE WITH FASHION FIND JOY IN YOUR NEXT ACT TELEMEDICINE DURING COVID-19 FABULOUS LIVING AT 50+

i t al All Artiﬁcial Intelligence and Machine Learning Can Help a a alt t a cri i Artiﬁcial c r c all r t lli c ac i ar i COVID-19 it r l l art rat at rati it a il ca i r a ati a t rt c r ra i l irati ic at t r car al a a l a aciliti i t acilitat t t tc r a cl a i t t l al rat r tr i Automatic Wound Measuring A ca acc rat l it it ri a rA r a t r i aticall ic Wound Thermal Imaging a r i t Biologics ra i r t rat r r r r ali 3D WOUND MANAGEMENT • DATA • DECISION MAKING • DOCUMENTATION tt r rati ici it ri t tc The Wound Pros, LLC, 4640 Admiralty Way Suite 500 Marina del Rey, CA 90292 310-496-5844 info@thewoundpros.com / Wound Pros / The Wound Pros

Personal training in your home. Available at Let iFit personal trainers guide you through every workout in the comfort of your living room. Train like a Pro with ProForm

BEST YEARS 2020 44 PICTURE PERFECT Itâ€™s never too late to discover a passion for the arts Le Fleur by artist Stacey Billups FEATURES STACEY BILLUPS 32 38 50 HELLO, DOLLY GIVE BACK, GET MORE DECODING DNA Living legend Dolly Parton never stops dreaming Volunteering your time is a win-win proposition Genetic testing offers a wealth of health information 3

2020 10 UP FRONT SELF-CARE Keep hands clean and healthy 10 12 14 16 20 24 26 Products to help you stress less BEAUTY Firm up below the face HOME STYLE Make hair color last longer 62 Benefits of cleaning green Influencers share style advice 58 Freshen up your fashion 72 HEALTH 58 62 66 70 Virtual care in a modern world FITNESS Home workout options abound ON THE COVER: DOLLY PARTON PHOTOGRAPHER: CURTIS HILBUN/DOLLYWOOD 4 BEST YEARS I 2020 MENTAL WELLNESS Exercise your brain with mind games Breathwork offers powerful therapy EATING WELL Tap into these pantry powerhouses 72 76 IMMUNITY BOOSTS Vitamins, foods to fortify your body FINANCES Managing unexpected retirement costs 78 80 LAST WORD For the love of menopause All product prices and availability are subject to change. GETTY IMAGES (2); PELOTON; TARA TUCKWILLER DEPARTMENTS

2020 featured contributors PREMIUM PUBLICATION EDITORIAL DIRECTOR Jeanette Barrett-Stokes jbstokes@usatoday.com CREATIVE DIRECTOR Jerald Council jcouncil@usatoday.com MATT ALDERTON is a Chicagobased freelance journalist who writes regularly about health, science and technology. Because he’s afraid to discover his susceptibility to male-pattern baldness, he has heretofore avoided DNA testing. After writing about the proactive power of genetics, however, (page 50) he finally relented. He and his hair are currently awaiting the results. Based in Cape Cod, Mass., DIANE BAIR was always that kid with a sketchbook. She studied art in college, but quickly realized she was a far better writer than a painter. She covers travel, food and features for several publications, including a regular gig at The Boston Globe, and writes about artists and artisans frequently, including in this issue (page 44). MANAGING EDITOR Michelle Washington mjwashington@usatoday.com ISSUE EDITOR Debbie Williams ISSUE DESIGNER Gina Toole Saunders EDITORS Amy Sinatra Ayres Tracy Scott Forson Harry Lister Deirdre van Dyk DESIGNERS Hayleigh Corkey David Hyde Debra Moore Lisa M. Zilka CONTRIBUTING WRITERS Matt Alderton, Diane Bair, Lisa A. Beach, Mark Brezinski, Courtney Campbell, Ana Connery, Lisa Davis, Valerie Finholm, Jennifer Bradley Franklin, Pam George, Leah Murr, Lorie A. Parch, Robert Powell, Robin Roenker, Sarah Sekula, Kristen Seymour, Pamela Wright ADVERTISING VP, ADVERTISING Patrick Burke | (703) 854-5914 pburke@usatoday.com ACCOUNT DIRECTOR Vanessa Salvo | (703) 854-6499 vsalvo@usatoday.com FACEBOOK Facebook.com/usatodaymags 6 BEST YEARS I 2020 ROBIN ROENKER is a Lexington, Ky.-based freelancer who loves writing about people making a positive difference in their communities — like the senior volunteers who’ve found that giving back is its own reward (page 38). Reporting during a time of social distancing, she was inspired by these volunteers’ resolve to stay connected and keep doing good. TWITTER @USATODAYMAGS INSTAGRAM @usatodaymags FINANCE BILLING COORDINATOR Julie Marco This is a product of Without limiting the rights under copyright reserved herein, no part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in or reproduced in a retrieval system, or transmitted, in any form, or by means electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the written consent of USA TODAY. The editors and publisher are not responsible for any unsolicited materials. PRINTED IN THE USA PROVIDED BY THE CONTRIBUTORS Atlanta-based JENNIFER BRADLEY FRANKLIN has written for People Magazine, Architectural Digest and Conde Nast Traveler, among others. For this issue, she interviewed megastar Dolly Parton (page 32) and reported on how to get the most from your nutritional supplements (page 76). “Speaking with such a legendary talent was surreal,” the writer says. “Dolly was humble, witty and absolutely lovely.”

RESCUE SUCCESS e Largest Carnivore Sanctuary In eWorld, Designed And Built Like No Other In Existence A 10,473 Acre Refuge for more than 600 Lions, Tigers, Bears, Wolves and other RESCUED animals

A Relaxing Getaway Awaits Stay safe and save up to 25% on your getaway! Visit hcv.vacations/best50 or call (844) 428-7829 and mention discount code ILHK3. 20-MRP-0231 Whether youâ€™re looking for a family beach escape or romantic mountain retreat, we have you covered. Youâ€™ll discover a variety of inviting amenities and spacious one- to four-bedroom villas with the comforts of home all in a large resort setting, so you can have fun together with plenty of personal space both inside and out.

| BEST YEARS UP FRONT SELF-CARE 10 | BEAUTY 14 | HOME 20 | STYLE 24 UNWIND GETTY IMAGES Today’s world seems more stressful than ever, and it’s important to take time for self-care. We’ve rounded up products to help you relax and recharge. PAGE 12 9

UP FRONT | SELF-CARE Hand Hygiene Clean, protect and soothe your digits Vegan-approved Cowshed Refresh hand wash is a pleasing blend of grapefruit, bitter orange and lavender essential oils. $42, rylandlife.com BY PAM GEORGE H and-washing has become a repeated ritual throughout the day, and most of us carry sanitizer when we leave the house. But soap and sanitizer can lead to dry skin. Here are some products that can help strike a balance: Three Sisters Apothecary soaps are made in small batches with natural botanicals. $3.25 to $6, soapcauldron.com Maple Holistics’ non-greasy therapeutic hand cream contains lavender geranimum and German chamomile to ease dry, cracked and flaky skin. $9.95, amazon.com Shea Moisture’s Daily Hydration vegan salve is made with Fair Trade coconut milk and Acacia Senegal. $8.99, cvs.com GETTY IMAGES; PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES Papa & Barkley recently released a line of CBD products including CBD Releaf repair cream, which is ideal for red, dry or irritated skin. $59.99, papaandbarkleycbd. com Origins’ Plantscriptions anti-aging hand cream moisturizes while reducing the look of fine lines. $32, origins.com 10 BEST YEARS I 2020

#1RECOMMENDED DERMATOLOGIST FACIAL SKINCARE BRAND

UP FRONT | SELF-CARE Aveeno has combined lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang to create a soothing stress relief moisturizing lotion. $8.79, walgreens.com Keep Calm Take time to relax and recharge BY SARAH SEKULA C ombating daily stress seems more challenging than ever these days. Take a deep breath and some time for self-care with these products: Awake Beauty’s 10+ Super Juice refreshing mist provides a quick burst of relaxation while nourishing your skin. $20, awakebeauty.com Cocon de Sérénité relaxing pillow mist from L’Occitane is a mix of essential oils with 100 percent natural scents. $24, Designed to increase blood flow and oxygen to the muscles, the GRINDER Rykr Roll helps relieve aches and pains. $29.44, rykrroll.com 12 BEST YEARS I 2020 Relax while helping others: Pick two scents from Vellabox’s Stay Cozy deluxe box set and the company will donate $2 to coffee shop servers hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. $40, vellabox.com GETTY IMAGES (2); PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES loccitane.com

Aroma Sense USAâ€™s Opus Mounted Vitamin C showerhead dispenses natural aroma oils to alleviate stress and increase blood flow. Available scents include eucalyptus, lemon and mango citrus. $95, aromasenseusa.com Light the Seaside Breeze scent from Mason Jar Candles & Co. and take a visual trip to the ocean. $23.99 for two 16-ounce candles, masonjarcandlesco.com The KT Recovery+ ice/ heat wrap is a handsfree solution for relaxing stressed muscles. $49.99, kttape.com The Theragun Mini massage device offers relief from cramps, tension and knots, and itâ€™s lightweight and small enough to stow in your purse or backpack. $199, theragun.com The Pura Smart fragrance diffuser lets you control the flow of relaxing scents in your home using your smartphone. $44, trypura.com The Health & Wellness essential oils set from Edens Garden is designed to keep congestion and coughs at bay and enhance your general health. $46.95 for set of six, edensgarden.com 13

UP FRONT | BEAUTY The SiO Beauty medical-grade silicone NeckLift patch can be used up to 10 times with proper care. $29.95, siobeauty.com Below the Chin Smooth neck and chest lines BY LEAH MURR Mario Badescu’s Vitamin A-D-E neck cream combats aging with a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamins and cocoa butter. $20, mariobadescu.com 14 BEST YEARS I 2020 Éminence Organic Skin Care Hibiscus Ultra Lift neck cream leverages the lifting and tightening power of paprika and edelweiss. $92, eminenceorganics.com Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma Plus Sub-D neck powerhouse cream aims to sculpt while improving elasticity. $135, perriconemd.com A key ingredient of Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Fortifying Neck Emulsion is lactic acid, which gently reveals a youthful glow. $75, drdennisgross.com Cheeky Physique’s Sublime Uplift credits the micronutrient-rich shiitake mushroom extract as one of its firming agents. $38, cheekyphysique.com PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES T he décolletage skin is thin, delicate and often ignored. That is, until the first dreaded signs of premature aging are spotted in the mirror or during a video call. These targeted creams and treatments can help:

THE ONLY ONE WITH OUR SHAPEWEAR FABRIC FOR INVISIBLE COMFORT NEW Easy-to-try 4-count pack 3 sizes for a comfortable fit 4 exclusive colors Our most underwear-like protection MAKE SHOPPING EASIER WITH: ® Registered Trademark and TM Trademark of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. © KCWW.

UP FRONT | BEAUTY Shine On Keep your dye job looking as fresh as day one L ast year I decided to do something wacky. Well, wacky for me. I decided to get light pink highlights throughout my curly locks. As someone who has never dyed her hair before, this was a big step for me — and once it was done, I absolutely loved it. For fear of my pink hues fading back to bleached blond, I took freezing cold showers and washed my hair as infrequently as possible, just like my stylist told me to. But I wasn’t entirely sure why I was subjecting myself to this painful hair-care routine and began to wonder if there was anything else I could do to elongate the life of 16 BEST YEARS I 2020 my fun new color. So I did some research and spoke to Lindsey Herring, a New Jersey-based stylist who’s been dyeing, cutting and styling hair for more than 14 years, to learn more about why color fades and how we can keep it vibrant between trips to the salon. It’s important to note it doesn’t matter how good your stylist is, your hair color will fade over time. Vivid colors like pink fade faster than, say, a dark brown, because the pigments in vivid dye are layered on top of the hair as opposed to being deposited into the hair the way natural-color dyes do, Herring says. Natural dyes are more permanent, but will still lose some luster. Herring says vivid colors are like temporary tattoos; they sit on the surface and wash away over a short period of time. Natural pigments act more like real tattoos. They’ll stay longer, but will still disappear gradually. “I believe if you’re paying to get your hair colored — regardless of what color it is — you’re making an investment in your hair, which means you should make the same investment in your products,” Herring says. Here are a few things you can do and products you can use to extend the time between salon visits: GETTY IMAGES BY COURTNEY CAMPBELL

4 SCRUB WITH A SULFATE-FREE SHAMPOO Many popular shampoo brands contain sulfates that will ruin your color. Sulfates can strip natural oils from the scalp and hair and are also harsh enough to significantly strip color from your hair. “Any time you color your hair, you should use something that’s sulfate-free and doesn’t lather as much,” Herring says. She explains that it’s the act of scrubbing rather than the lather that gets your hair clean and recommends using a foaming shampoo meant for colored-treated hair that will be gentler on your tresses. 5 WASH YOUR HAIR LESS FREQUENTLY ILLUSTRATION: HAYLEIGH CORKEY/GETTY IMAGES Even with a sulfate-free shampoo, you should still try to wash your hair as infrequently as possible. Each time you shower, you strip some of that color away, no matter how cold the water is. I’m lucky because I can go four to five days without washing my thick, curly hair, but if you have fine or oily hair, you might want to invest in a quality dry shampoo to make your washes last longer. 1 WASH YOUR HAIR IN COLD WATER According to Herring, hot water will open up the cuticle of the hair and release color, but cold water keeps it closed, so the dye won’t bleed out nearly as much. But if your body can’t stand the freezing cold, try using a detachable shower head and wash your hair with cold water before cranking up the heat for an enjoyable shower. 6 USE A COLORED SHAMPOO OR CONDITIONER FOR A REFRESH When your hair does start to fade, a colored shampoo (sulfatefree) or conditioner will give it a little boost. Herring recommends washing your hair with a color-specific shampoo every two weeks. “You really only need to use them when your hair starts to fade,” she says. “It’s the best investment you can make for your hair because you’re already spending so much to have it colored in the first place.” 2 GO EASY ON HEAT WHEN STYLING 7 GET A CUT WHEN YOU’RE GETTING COLOR Heat may make it easier to style your hair, but it can also ruin color. Similar to hot water, heat from hair dryers, curling wands and flat irons will open up the cuticle layer and steam out the color in your hair. If you must use a hot tool, consider bumping the heat down by upgrading to a device that allows temperature selection. Herring says she’d rather have her clients take longer to style their hair at a lower heat than use their tools on a high heat. While getting your hair dyed, it’s important to get at least a trim. “I roll my haircuts into every color service because every time you’re doing a color service, you are affecting the ends of the hair,” Herring says. Hair should be cut after being dyed to snip away any damage caused by the dye, Herring adds. This will leave your hair looking much healthier and fuller. The only time you should cut before you dye is if you’re planning to cut a significant amount off, which would use more dye than needed and end up costing you more. 3 USE A HEAT PROTECTOR WHEN STYLING 8 WAIT AT LEAST FOUR WEEKS IN BETWEEN COLORINGS To further protect your colored hair from the damaging heat, Herring recommends using a heat protector or a shine spray. These products will keep color fresh and give your hair a nice shine as well. If you do want that constant fresh color, and can afford to go to the salon often, Herring recommends not getting a permanent color treatment any sooner than four weeks after the last visit because each time you dye your hair, you’re causing a little bit of damage to the core structure of the strands. — Courtney Campbell writes for Reviewed.com. 17

UP FRONT | BEAUTY SALON-LIKE SOLUTIONS 1 2 From touch-ups to total coverage, at-home hair dye has come a long way. Consider these solutions for stretching out your color until the next appointment: Simply Color 1 Schwarzkopf’s permanent hair color is free of ammonia, silicones and alcohol. $9.99, Walmart and CVS Robin’s 2 Christophe temporary color gel provides immediate gray coverage and fades gradually over five to seven shampoos. 3 $35, christopherobin.com Reed’s Light 3 Madison Works Balayage high- 4 lighting kit makes sun-kissed tresses a breeze. $45 for one box or $36 for subscription, madison-reed.com coverage in 4 Need minutes? Color Wow’s your natural 5 Boost pigment production to keep the grays at bay with PHYTO’s RE30 anti-grey hair treatment. $58, us.phyto.com — Leah Murr 18 BEST YEARS I 2020 ILLUSTRATION: HAYLEIGH CORKEY/GETTY IMAGES; PROVIDED BY COMPANIES 5 root cover-up is a no-mess, water-resistant mineral powder for precise application. $34.50, colorwowhair.com

IDE NATIONWGE COVERA WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED Connect on the nation’s largest networks, with coverage to 99% of the U.S. AWARDED BY J.D. POWER 8X IN A ROW “#1 in Customer Service among Non-Contract Value Wireless Providers!” FIRST MONTH FREE From Aug. 15–Sept. 30, 2020, get your first month of talk, text and data for FREE. SAVE WITH FLEXIBLE PLANS—FROM LIGHT-USE TO UNLIMITED. Popular options for two include: 20 MONTH/LINE UNLIMITED TALK + TEXT 500MB SHARED DATA 22 MONTH/LINE UNLIMITED TALK + TEXT 3GB SHARED DATA 27 MONTH/LINE UNLIMITED TALK + TEXT 10GB SHARED DATA AARP MEMBERS RECEIVE A 5% DISCOUNT ON SERVICE AND USAGE EVERY MONTH. CALL CONSUMER CELLULAR (888) 529-4381 VISIT US ONLINE StartCC.com © 2020 Consumer Cellular, Inc. Terms and Conditions subject to change. All other products are trademarked by their respective manufacturers. The prices shown here are the per-line costs for a monthly plan with two lines of service. They do not include any state or local taxes. First Month Free offer applies only to new customers for service activated August 15-September 30, 2020. Costs of monthly service plans, plus any additional line access fees, are free for the first monthly billing cycle following activation. Offer does not cover any additional costs, such as equipment purchase, extended warranties, 411 charges, high speed data over 35GB, international calling, or any surcharges, taxes, or fees. Current customers adding new lines during this promotion receive a $15 credit per line added for one-month additional line fee(s). For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Providers pay a royalty fee to AARP for the use of its intellectual property. These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. Some provider offers are subject to change and may have restrictions. Please contact the provider directly for details.

UP FRONT | HOME Earth-Friendly Housekeeping Going green has never been easier, cheaper or better for your health BY MARK BREZINSKI N atural and green cleaning products have become mainstream, and while early offerings might have been overpriced with underwhelming results, times have changed. Not only is more information available about how harmful some cleaning products can be, but greener cleaning products are being recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). If you’re still on the fence, here’s why Reviewed.com recommends opting for a natural cleaner: 1 LESS HARMFUL IF SWALLOWED 2 SAFER FOR EVERYDAY USE While some cleaning products are obviously harmful, many have effects that are only evident over time. Many laundry and dishwashing detergents, as well as most products with fragrances, contain endocrine disruptors, chemicals that interfere with the body’s hormone functions. These chemicals are ostensibly safe: There’s a very low risk that any given exposure will result in negative health outcomes. With constant, repeated exposure, however, the risk of harm increases. Unfortunately, cleaning routines provide the opportunity for constant, repeated exposure to these chemicals. Generally, natural cleaning products don’t have this risk. Cleaners with a vinegar, baking soda or essential oils base don’t become harmful the more you use them. Remember that natural cleaners often include vinegar, which can erode natural stone surfaces like marble and granite. If you do have marble countertops, stick to warm water and baking soda. 20 BEST YEARS I 2020 GETTY IMAGES According to 2017 data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers, household cleaners accounted for 190,319 cases of poison exposure, and 45.2 percent of all poison exposure cases involved children age 5 or younger. Almost universally, traditional cleaning agents are harmful if swallowed. While it’s best to have a secure area of your home to keep dangerous materials away from your kids and pets, childproofing solutions aren’t perfect and we all make mistakes. Using natural alternatives limits the potential harm that could occur and, if nothing else, might offer more peace of mind.

3 FEWER UNEXPECTED OUTCOMES Savvy housekeepers know to not mix chemicals like bleach, ammonia or lye for fear of producing potentially powerful, noxious chemical reactions. But did you know that some common sudsing agents — though perfectly safe on their own — can create carcinogenic compounds when they come into contact with common food preservatives? The problem is there’s a lot of potential chemical interactions that could result in a harmful reaction. While consumers comfortable with chemistry could research all the outcomes of using a particular product, few companies disclose their ingredients to the public. The EPA does test cleaning products for risk, but they’re not policing all possible chemical interactions. One of the best benefits of natural cleaning products is you know what’s in them and you know what the possible outcomes might be of using them. In fact, in some cases, you can skip the commercial products entirely and just use baking soda diluted with a little bit of water. You might have to scrub a little harder, but it’ll be safe to use, regardless of the circumstances, without having to consult the periodic table. 4 BETTER INDOOR AIR QUALITY Have you noticed that some cleaning products (especially glass cleaners) dry up very quickly? Chances are that’s because they’re using volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ammonia or acetone. These substances evaporate at room temperature, which can quickly lead to poor indoor air quality. The EPA specifically calls out VOCs for affecting indoor air quality and contributing to eye/nose/throat irritation, headaches, nausea or even damage to organs or the central nervous system. These compounds are also suspected to be carcinogenic. Ideally, you could cut down on the risk from these products by keeping the area well ventilated, but if there’s no window and you don’t have an air purifier handy, that might not be an option. Additionally, many objects in your home already off-gas VOCs, so it’s helpful to reduce the number of sources as much as you can. 5 BETTER FOR THOSE WITH SENSITIVITIES Even if you’re wearing gloves and working in a well-ventilated area, many cleaning products can still be dangerous for those with allergies, asthma or other sensitivities. Ammonia, acetone, VOCs and other sources of gaseous irritants are especially risky: It’s difficult to completely avoid inhaling a gas when the sponge or rag you are holding is covered with the substance. The best natural cleaning products rely on vinegar, oils and plant-based surfactants and readily disclose their ingredients. These materials are not especially dangerous for humans, and the transparency makes it easy for those with specific allergies to know if they should avoid them. 6 FEWER TOXINS ENTERING THE ENVIRONMENT 7 WON’T CONTRIBUTE TO DRUG-RESISTANT BACTERIA 8 LESS CLUTTER 9 LESS EXPENSIVE If you’re washing detergent down the drain, there’s a chance some of its ingredients won’t be caught by wastewater treatment and make their way into the water system. These chemicals can contribute to ecological problems. If you’re cleaning with something that requires a well-ventilated area, those noxious gasses are entering the air outside, which is one of the ways smog forms. Many cleaning products biodegrade very slowly, which means they might be negatively affecting the environment long after they’ve gone out with the garbage. Most natural cleaning options have minimal environmental impacts. In fact, making your own cleaners can help significantly reduce your household plastic waste by reducing the number of plastic bottles you use. Many cleaners advertise their antibacterial properties, but those claims can be reasons to avoid those products. According to the Food and Drug Administration, there’s no evidence showing that antibacterial soaps are better at preventing illnesses than washing with plain soap and water. Also, the most commonly used antibacterial agents might not be safe for long-term use. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention corroborates these claims: Evidence suggests unnecessary use of antibacterial agents can contribute to bacteria developing resistances, making existing medical treatments less effective. It also may be correlated with increased rates of allergies and other sensitivities, like asthma or eczema. Getting infections in early childhood is one way our bodies develop immunities and might lead to fewer allergies and sensitivities later in life. If you want to help keep drug-resistant bacteria to a minimum and keep your immune system healthy, stay away from labels that say “antibacterial” when you’re looking for a daily cleaner. How many plastic bottles of cleaner do you have around your home? Do you have separate cleaners for every surface in your home? The truth is, you don’t really need different formulations to clean your tiles, tub and toilet. By switching to a green multisurface cleaner, you’ll not only save a lot of cabinet space, but you’ll also cut down the number of times you’ll search for that one bottle that claims to clean ceramic better than the others. In the past, green cleaners could be a bit pricey: It was a choice to spend a little extra for a safer, more ethical product. Times have changed, however, and as technology has advanced and more companies have entered the green cleaning scene, prices for some products have dropped to be more in line with other cleaners. 21

UP FRONT | HOME GREEN AND CLEAN 1 2 You don’t need harsh chemicals to have a fresh, clean home. A variety of products like these will get the job done without harmful ingredients: Orange is an all-natural 1 Angry odor neutralizer that removes pet smells from carpets and other surfaces. Made from orange peels, it’s nontoxic and pet-safe. $22.97, walmart.com Suds is a new line 2 Humble of nontoxic mineral- and plant-based cleaning product with five or fewer ingredients and no synthetic fragrances. $12.95 to $21.95, humblesuds.com 3 nontoxic Pure Clean Bath 3 The Stone cleaning block, made with recycled materials, removes buildup from hard water, soap scum, rust and mold. $4.99, bedbathandbeyond.com foundation of Truman’s 4 The nontoxic cleaners includes 4 concentrate cartridges and refillable bottles. Just add water. $30 for the starter kit, trumans.com 6 7 Plug Hub 5 Enviroscent’s warmer kit features a refillable air freshener that plugs into an outlet and uses chemical-free fragrances such as lemon leaf and thyme, and lavender tea and honey. $17, enviroscent.com of buying new bottles, 6 Instead slip a refill into the spray mop 5 Active-Probiotics 7 VEO surface cleaner uses probiotics to bust up dirt and grime — even within surface cracks — and it’s 99 percent biodegradable. $8.99, veocleaner.com — Pam George 22 BEST YEARS I 2020 PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES of Casabella’s Infuse, a nontoxic hardwood cleaning system. $29.99 for the mop kit, target.com

ENTERTAIN with the FINEST THIS FALL SAVE Visit HarryandDavid.com or call 1-800-547-3033 and * save 15% with code BESTYEARS 15% *Save 15% on your purchase of regularly priced product when you place your order either online at HarryandDavid.com or by phone at 800-547-3033 and enter or mention code BESTYEARS. Discount will appear during checkout when ordering online. Product purchase is exclusive of taxes and shipping and processing charges and excludes sale, discounted, and clearance-priced items as well as the purchase of gift cards and wine products. Offer cannot be used in stores or on previous purchases. Offer may not be combined with any other promotional discount or offer. Void where prohibited by law. Not valid if transferred, copied, purchased, sold, or bartered. No cash value. Offer valid through January 15, 2021. Harry & David is a trademark and DBA of Harry and David, LLC, Medford, OR.

UP FRONT | STYLE EVELYN IRVIN @fashionistaover40 Passion for Fashion Follow this ageless style advice BY DEBBIE WILLIAMS What are your wardrobe staples? “A chic leather biker jacket, a crisp cotton or linen white blouse, a great pair of vintage 501 Levi jeans, classic black dress, fabulous pair of heels and comfortable trendy pair of sneakers.” What one fashion item could you not do without? “A fabulous handbag.” D JANIE MEDLEY ANGELIQUE MILES @medleystyle @angeliquemiles How has your fashion sense evolved as you’ve matured? “I stopped being a ‘trendy shopper.’ I shop for the classic styles. The pieces that I purchase today, I want them to still be in style five years from now. I also shop for pieces that I can mix and match with pieces in my closet. I love taking one article of clothing and styling it to have several different looks.” What one piece of fashion advice would you give other women? “Not to let your age be the reason you won’t try wearing different looks. So many times, I hear women saying, ‘I’m too old to wear that!’ This is the reason why I started my fashion blog, to let the 50-plus-years-young women know that we are fabulous, we are beautiful and ... stop letting your age define who you are!” 24 BEST YEARS I 2020 What’s the last fashion item you purchased? “I just bought a suit from Carbon38, along with a few new activewear sets. I work out almost every day, so I find myself buying clothes for that most often.” Do you have a go-to outfit? “Yes! I love jumpsuits. I have a bunch of them ... they’re easy to style.” GETTY IMAGES; MARK IRVIN; FLO NGALA; ALISANDRA PHOTOGRAPHY uring the COVID-19 crisis, many of us have embraced the comfy look and feel of leggings, sweatpants and T-shirts. But with Zoom video calls reconnecting us with friends and family, and with stores and restaurants beginning to reopen, it may be time for a fashion upgrade. If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or just need a little style inspiration, these fashionistas offer sage advice to look your best at any age:

The BEST of Living RETIRE HARDIN COUNTY READY FOR YOU. Greensboro offers the perfect combination of small town charm and big city appeal. See what’s new in Greensboro! retirehardincounty.org TOURHARDINCOUNTY.ORG Conway, South Carolina’s vibrant culture, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty are what makes our state “Just Right” VisitGreensboroNC.com Come and Savor South Carolina. There’s Something for Everybody to Enjoy. ConwaySCChamber.com DiscoverSouthCarolina.com

UP FRONT | STYLE Fashion Makeover Give your closet a refresh to look your best BY LORIE A. PARCH W hether you’re someone who’s always loved clothes or could never be bothered to think about fashion, when you hit your middle years you might find that what used to work for your body simply doesn’t anymore. When I reached my late 40s, I finally came to appreciate the joy of an elastic waistband, but I was also sad not to feel as confident in what I wore. Somewhere along the way, I’d lost the fun of shopping and getting dressed. That’s when I enlisted the help of a professional stylist. I asked her to be brutally honest in assessing what was in my closet and to put together a few outfits that weren’t my usual palette of black, gray and blue. Her advice was invaluable — and eye-opening. Here are some pro style tips to get you started on your wardrobe refresh: 26 BEST YEARS I 2020 Edit, edit, edit. Start by really thinking about where you’re going and what you’re doing, whether you want a style overhaul or just a few tweaks. “Are you at the office a lot? Do you work out a lot? Are you transitioning into retirement?” asks Rachel S. Dickerson, stylist and owner of Golden Style Consulting in Chicago. “That clarity will not only help you know what to buy,” she says, “but also what doesn’t need to stay in your closet.” Do a five-minute visualization. “Women should start by understanding what they really do love to wear,” says Maegan Watson, founder and CEO of the Watson Style Group in Los Angeles. Think back to a memorable outfit: Why did you love it? How did you feel? What colors were you wearing? “Use that as a filter for everything else in your closet,” she says. “Many of our clients have a closet full of stuff that’s decades old. They may have felt great in an

outfit, but they are a completely different size,” Watson explains. “I encourage them to ask, ‘what is my version of that now?’” GETTY IMAGES Balance the belly. If there’s one body part most midlife women would love to conceal, it’s a thickening middle. “Rightfitting pants are the best way to address that,” says Watson. Choose flat-front trousers with a little stretch. “The waist should be mid- to high-rise; that’s going to feel good and also help contour that area so you can still wear the tops and blouses that you love,” she adds. Wrap blouses, softly draping peplums and tops with an empire waist are best. “Something that has light, delicate seaming above the natural waist will gently rest over the belly,” Watson says. Add wisely. If your closet (like mine) is already packed with jeans, black pants, T-shirts and black dresses, you probably don’t need a lot to spice things up, say the experts. “I want my clients to have what I call an SSS: a style signature statement piece,” says Dickerson. For her, that means a great jacket. “I love my white bomber jacket; it expresses who I am. … Everyone should have that one piece that they feel amazing when they wear it.” Watson agrees. “Every woman should have a leather or faux leather jacket and a tweed jacket that fits her body type well,” she says. Look for wardrobe workhorses. Los Angeles stylist Alison Deyette likes her clients to have four key pieces that offer instant impact without a lot of money: a beautiful dress in a print; a wide black suede belt; a larger, more dramatic earring; and sneakers in a solid color. According to Deyette, “a cute pair of trainers that aren’t your gym sneakers can add a youthful energy to a dress or a pair of slim pants.” Try a tailor. “I have taken many longsleeved dresses and turned them into short-sleeved and sleeveless dresses,” says Deyette. “I took in a maxi dress and had the hem taken up, and now I’m wearing it much more often.” Consider whether something you love that still fits could have a second life for the small cost of some tailoring. Consider what lies beneath. “One of the biggest things people forget about is getting a new bra. One of the best ways to fix the pieces you’re wearing is to fix what’s underneath,” Deyette says. “A good bra can lift you up and a wider band will smooth out back fat,” she explains, adding that she recommends clients choose black bras and nude bras closest to their skin tone: “Avoid white bras; they do nothing for you.” Ask for help. While you might get sound style advice from a friend, a stylist with good credentials and plenty of experience will offer guidance according to your goals and personal style — not theirs. “Check a stylist’s testimonials, reviews and portfolio,” advises Dickerson, who, like most stylists, charges an hourly rate. “You want somebody you’re comfortable with who you allow to push you and also fits your budget.” Give up thinking in absolutes. When Dickerson said to me, “A-line is not always the answer,” a light bulb went off: I don’t have to follow a bunch of rules, including the myth that comfort and fashion are mutually exclusive. Or, as Watson puts it, “don’t assume you have to wear yoga pants and a tunic.” Midlife, she adds, is “an amazing time and an invitation to opt in and a make a new discovery about who you are and what you want and need. ... Women are at a crossroads where they choose not to settle, not to be invisible. It’s easier to write yourself a permission slip now.” For me, that has meant adding a pair of bright pink pants, a lushly embroidered kimono jacket and a sparkling aquamarine ring to my wardrobe. I may not wear them together — but I could. 27

UP FRONT | STYLE DRESS YOUR BEST Add these stylistrecommended staples to your closet: 1 A wrap blouse, like this one from Banana Republic, is a comfortable and flattering way to hide your waistline. $26.99, bananarepublic. com 1 2 This simple wide black belt from Brooks Brothers can be a workhorse in any wardrobe, adding polish to plain dresses. $36, brooksbrothers. com 3 2 Cute sneakers in a solid color like these from Cariuma are comfortable, fun and easy to pair with pants, a skirt, a dress or shorts. $98, cariuma.com A leather jacket (real or faux) is a true multitasker. Choose a cut that flatters your shape, whether a fitted version, a blazer or this modified moto style from Chicos. 4 $159, chicos.com 3 28 BEST YEARS I 2020 PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES 4

NORTH CAROLINA Your New Backyard Awaits! Let us help you ﬁnd your perfect home– beechmtn.com/real-estate/

ADVERTISEMENT | ADVENTURE EMPTY NESTERS WELCOME OUTSIDERS WELCOME On behalf of Mother Nature, THOR welcomes you to the great outdoors. The young families and empty nesters. The hikers and hammock hangers. Those ďŹ nding themselves and those who want to get lost. With 25 companies, THOR has an RV for every need. Find the right RV for you at THORIndustries.com

ADVERTISEMENT | ADVENTURE Trading A Dream Home for a Dream Life Tina and Craig Klinefelter spent most of their life chasing the traditional “American Dream,” only to realize something important was missing. Now in their 50s, they live full-time in their Jayco Pinnacle ﬁfth wheel RV. We caught up with them to see why they chose a new life on the road. WHAT MADE YOU DECIDE TO SELL EVERYTHING AND RV FULL-TIME? Life used to look like this: a big house, big yard, two cars, a camper, a motorcycle, a boat… surrounded by stuff. It came to a point where we realized we were working to live versus living to work, and we didn’t have a whole lot of time to actually enjoy the things surrounding us. That’s when we decided we were going to sell it all, pack up an RV and hit the road. WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO TRANSITION FROM A HOUSE TO AN RV? When I originally told my brother and his wife what our plans were, she said, “What are you going to do with all your stuff?” And I said, “It’s just stuff.” We have everything we need right here—clothes, tools, etc. We knew we wanted an RV that we would be comfortable in and allow us to still have space to host friends and family. We searched for an RV that could sleep guests in the living room and had a second bathroom, and landed on the Jayco Pinnacle to be our new home. HOW DO YOU DECIDE WHERE YOU’RE GOING NEXT? Tina is the planner. We take five- to sevenmonth trips at a time and we try to go places we’ve never gone before. There’s so much to see with all the different national parks out there. We also plan trips around family and friends. When we go visit our kids, we park in their driveway, have family dinners and host the grandkids for movie night in the RV. HOW HAS RVING CHANGED YOUR RELATIONSHIP? We went from 4,000 square feet to 400 square feet, so we’re in pretty tight quarters. We’ve always liked each other, but it’s brought us closer together, because we can’t hide anything. There’s nowhere to go if you have a heated discussion. So you talk things through and there’s a lot more communication. We do it pretty well now. WHAT DOES THE AMERICAN DREAM LOOK LIKE TO YOU NOW? Five years ago it would have meant to work a 9-to-5 job, put in a pension and hope to retire someday. Now, it looks like what we’ve been doing for the past two and a half years— traveling and enjoying our adventures together. We’ve been living it! For us, this is the ultimate dream. To learn more of the Klinefelter’s RV travel, visit THORIndustries.com/WhyIRV. Living in a ﬁfth wheel full time, we never know what surprises will be waiting for us around the next bend in the road. Living your dream life is so much better with your best friend by your side. A little planning goes a long way. Check out our adventures by following @freeaswheeleverbe on Instagram.

32 BEST YEARS I 2020

LABEL HEAD | UP FRONT DREAMERIN-CHIEF MUSIC ICON DOLLY PARTON IS HARD AT WORK SERVING UP HOPE FOR THE FUTURE CURTIS HILBUN/DOLLYWOOD BY JENNIFER BRADLEY FRANKLIN olly Parton has the same number of hours in the day as everyone else, but her creative output is almost superhuman. In her 74 years, she’s written thousands of songs, released 50 studio albums, had 25 No. 1 singles, scored nine Grammy Awards and formed Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit run by her Dollywood Foundation to promote childhood education and literacy. The Imagination Library mails more than 1 million free books each month to children around the world. Even with all of those accomplishments, she continues to set her sights on more. Her title at Dollywood — the Pigeon Forge, Tenn.-based entertainment company that includes a theme park of the same name, a resort and a host of other attractions — is Dreamer-in-Chief. “I love claiming that title. It pretty much sums me up,” she says. “I dream about everything. I’ve been dreaming all my life. My whole career has been about dreams and trying to make them come true.” ‘THIS DUMB BLONDE AIN’T NOBODY’S FOOL’ Hers is a true rags-to-riches story. Born in 1946, Parton was the fourth of 12 siblings and grew up in a one-room cabin in rural Tennessee without electricity or running water (a replica of which can be toured at Dollywood). She wrote her first song when she was 5 years old and began playing “guitar” when she strung two strings on an old mandolin. Introduced by Johnny Cash, a 13-year-old Parton sang George Jones’ You Gotta Be My Baby at the Grand Ole Opry in 1959. In 1964, she was the first of her family to graduate from high school. She has told the story of how, her bags already packed, she spoke at the commencement and told the audience that she planned to move to Nashville, to become a star. Her classmates burst into laughter, and Parton says it stung, but it didn’t > 33

DREAMER-IN-CHIEF Parton in a parade on Showstreet last May at Dollywood Dolly-isms Parton is famously quotable — and optimistic. Here are a few of her better-known sayings: • “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” • “If you see someone without a smile, give ‘em yours.” • “We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” • “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” • “When I’m feeling a little low, I put on my favorite high heels to stand a little taller.” 34 BEST YEARS I 2020

CURTIS HILBUN/DOLLYWOOD; GETTY IMAGES “Dreams are of no value if they’re not equipped with wings.” dampen her determination or her desire to stand out in a crowd. After all, she has famously said that her signature bright blond hair, bold lipstick and form-fitting clothing were inspired by the “town tramp.” Just three years later, Parton’s Dumb Blonde single made it onto Billboard’s country charts, with the sass-filled lyrics, “Just because I’m blond, don’t think I’m dumb, ‘cause this dumb blonde ain’t nobody’s fool.” Her star rose quickly when, in 1967, she became a regular performer on The Porter Wagoner Show, a popular weekly Nashville TV variety program. She’s been hard at work ever since. “Nobody is going to hand it to you. If you’re going to dream, you’re going to have to be willing to pay the price for dreaming. You’re going to have to be willing to sacrifice,” she explains of the unflagging drive that has defined her multidecade career. “All things are possible with God and with dreaming, but it ain’t going to happen without work.” As an example of that work ethic, while giving the 2009 commencement speech at the University of Tennessee, while encouraging graduates to cultivate a tireless work ethic — and receiving an honorary doctorate — she recalled filming the movie 9 to 5 with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It was Parton’s first time on a film set, and she thought she had to have the entire script memorized, so she showed up knowing her and everyone else’s dialogue. SPREADING JOY THROUGH THE HEARTACHE Even with so many successes, her story isn’t without pain. Just this year, Parton lost her dear friend — and frequent duet partner — Kenny Rogers. “We had such great success and such a wonderful time touring and recording together,” she says. “Losing him was such a heartache, just like a knife through my heart.” And even during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, she managed to bring joy to her fans. This spring, she launched Goodnight With Dolly, a YouTube series in which she read children’s books from her Imagination Library — right from her bed. Millions tuned in as she read The Little Engine That Could (“It will always be my favorite,” she says. “That book inspired me in my early years.”), I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, the latter two of which she penned. “I was happy to get to it,” she says. “When people are housed up, with all the scariness and the craziness, it’s great to feel like you might’ve lifted some of the burdens and brought a little joy.” While she sheltered in place at her Nashville home and > 35

DREAMER-IN-CHIEF Parton prepares for a TV interview at Dollywoodâ€™s DreamMore Resort in 2018. 36 BEST YEARS I 2020

Dolly Trivia Volumes could be written about Parton’s projects, collaborations and philanthropy. Here are a few that might surprise you: Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s coronavirus research initiative. Sandollar Productions, which Parton founded with the late Sandy Gallin, is among the production companies behind the hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After the success of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, plans for another resort with Smoky Mountain roots are underway. CURTIS HILBUN/DOLLYWOOD Some of Parton’s lesserknown duets include Creepin’ In with Norah Jones, He’s Everything with Queen Latifah and When You Tell Me That You Love Me with Julio Iglesias. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia in March, Parton revealed she’d be open to a repeat Playboy magazine cover — she originally donned the signature bunny ears in 1978 — in honor of her 75th birthday. “Of course I’m not going to do any layouts or anything tacky, but I thought it would be fun all these years later,” she says. studio, her creativity continued in its perpetual high gear. “I’ve been blessed that I’m a songwriter, that I can write my feelings and hopefully express feelings for everybody else,” she says. She released When Life is Good Again in May, its lyrics full of hope for a brighter, more peaceful future. She hopes to release another newly written song, I Still Believe, soon. “(It’s about) all the trouble in the world,” Parton says. “Even with all the stuff going on — good, bad or indifferent, I still believe.” The flurry of creative inspiration isn’t unusual for the prolific songwriter, who estimates that she has written more than 4,000 songs. Ever self-deprecating, she jokes, “Probably three good ones.” She recently found a cassette from 1973 with the first recording of the chart-topping hits Jolene and I Will Always Love You, the latter of which was later recorded by Whitney Houston and is currently one of the bestselling singles by a woman. “It wouldn’t surprise me if they were written the same night,” she says, “because usually when I get on a great roll, really get in that zone, I’ll write several songs back-to-back, stay up late and drink tons of coffee.” BELOVED BY ALL With her angelic voice, widespread appeal and a seemingly preternatural gift for coming up with catchy lyrics and melodies, one of Parton’s secrets to success and longevity is a deep-seated faith. “I ask God to help me every day, to strengthen me and to let me glorify him and bring happiness to the world and its people. That’s what I try to do,” she says. It’s difficult not to be a little bewitched by the entertainer who has managed to be one of the least polarizing public figures in recent memory — she’s practically universally well-liked and respected. And Parton continues to draw in young fans with her new projects, including the Heartstrings series that debuted on Netflix last year, featuring prominent stars such as Julianne Hough, Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin acting out stories behind Parton’s beloved songs. At Dollywood, you’ll find “Dolly For President” stickers — ironic, since Parton routinely avoids commenting on potentially inflammatory topics like politics. When asked how having a statue in her image erected in 1987 in her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn., made her feel, she replied, “I take great pride in the fact that they take pride in me, and I hope to always honor them.” Regarding a petition to replace controversial statues in Tennessee (including a bust of former Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in the statehouse) with her likeness, she says, “I don’t think that’s even true. I just really feel proud and honored that life has gone good and that I can make my people proud.” With her tireless work ethic, never-ending creativity and an ever-growing fan base, the country music superstar plans to keep chasing her dreams. “No one can say how many years God will give us on this earth, but I know that every day he gives me I will cherish as a special privilege, a new opportunity to love,” Parton wrote in her 1994 memoir, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business. “There’s plenty of life and love left in Dolly Parton. I plan to enjoy every blessed second of it.” l 37

PAYING IT FORWARD PAYS BIG DIVIDENDS BY ROBIN ROENKER 38 BEST YEARS I 2020 in 2010 after a four-decade health career. “They need our time and energy. In my life, I had people that helped me, and I feel obligated to pay that back.” A WIN-WIN PROPOSITION An array of public health studies have found that volunteering can lead to improved physical and mental health — and may even help delay cognitive decline for older adults. One 2018 study published in BMC Public Health went so far as to assert that volunteering should be promoted as “a kind of healthy lifestyle.” Survey data proves the point as well. Participants in Senior Corps — which encompasses more than 200,000 volunteers performing 50 million service hours annually via its Foster Grandparent, RSVP and Senior Companion programs across the country — reported improved health, decreased depression and improved social connections after just one year of service. > GETTY IMAGES; NATIONAL 4-H COUNCIL A lberta Johnson will always remember her first student match as a volunteer tutor with The Learning Club in Kansas City, Kan. “The first thing I noticed when I got her information card was that she had a different tutor every week. She was a challenge, even for me. She was going into the fourth grade but was probably at a first-grade reading level,” says the retired nurse, 76, who is now in her sixth year volunteering with the program. “I just decided I’m not going to give up on her. After about six months, she realized I wasn’t going anywhere, and we started making real progress,” says Johnson, who found the volunteer role through her local Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), a nationwide network for people age 55 and over that’s part of Senior Corps — a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service. “I’ve always enjoyed working with kids,” says Johnson, who retired

A 4-H volunteer shares the joy of gardening with a young girl 39

Both Senior Corps and Points of Light offer searchable listings of volunteer opportunities throughout the country. Click on “Get Involved” on either site for a database of projects in your area. You can also try sites such as VolunteerMatch.org, Idealist.org, JustServe. org and AllforGood. org — or contact your local United Way, Habitat for Humanity, food banks, libraries or other community nonprofits to ask how you can help. In short, research has proved what often seems intuitive: It feels good to do good. Meanwhile, those on the receiving end of volunteer outreach benefit from seniors’ combination of well-honed experience and — in the case of retirees — ample free time. Senior mentorship is a win-win paradigm for everyone involved. “If we stood in front of a whiteboard and tried to design the perfect human resource for kids, it would be a group that’s vast and growing, with time on its hands, in possession of abundant skills and inclined toward connection. In other words, older people,” says Marc Freedman, CEO of Encore. org, a national nonprofit focused on bridging the generational divide. SHARING SKILLS As president of the Missouri Music Educators Association (MMEA), Chris Sprague, 53, of Ozark, Mo., volunteers between five and 15 hours weekly 40 BEST YEARS I 2020 GETTY IMAGES; MICHAEL MIVILLE/ENCORE.ORG LOOKING FOR A VOLUNTEER MATCH?

Volunteers lead intergenerational cooking classes as an advocate for the importance of music education — in addition to her full-time work as a music, band and choir teacher. One of the most rewarding aspects of her work with MMEA, she says, has been drawing on her 28 years of teaching experience to mentor and support new music educators who are just beginning their careers. “We were finding that almost half or more of our new music teachers were leaving the profession in their first three to five years,” Sprague says. In response, she and other seasoned members of the MMEA now serve as mentors to new teachers across the state — providing guidance, encouragement and a ready sounding board. “Knowing that you’re helping young teachers find the skills they need to be successful in the classroom is extremely rewarding,” she says. “I have the satisfaction of knowing that my work is not only affecting my own students now, but students in classrooms across the state.” Diane Schonberger of Chappaqua, N.Y., also finds enjoyment in volunteering in a field where she has professional expertise. A trained reading specialist with a long career in education, Schonberger, 62, began volunteering five years ago as a SMART (Students and Mature Adults Read Together) tutor with JCY-Westchester Community Partners through Volunteer New York!, an organization affiliated with Points of Light Global Network. Founded in 1990 in response to then-President George H.W. Bush’s call to volunteerism, the nonprofit Points of Light now serves 37 countries and is one of the world’s largest organizations dedicated to volunteer service. As a SMART tutor, Schonberger visits area schools to work one-on-one with students who need extra reading support. “Because I am a reading specialist, I was able to bring in some of my own materials, and the teachers really appreciated it,” she says. “Plus, the kids are so amazing.” Earlier this year, when face-to-face schooling came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schonberger was able to continue her tutoring sessions via Zoom calls, including with a particular fourth grader who was > 41

essentially a nonreader. “He was diagnosed with dyslexia just last year but through our twice-a-week remote calls, he is progressing and learning and he is so excited,” Schonberger says. “It’s been amazing and such a silver lining because in some ways I’m getting to know him better than I did some of the children I saw face to face every week.” STAYING ACTIVE 42 BEST YEARS I 2020 leading presentations on the dangers of prescription opioid addiction for seniors. “It helps keep the cobwebs out of the brain.” LIFELONG LEARNING Volunteering can also lead to new opportunities for growth and self-discovery. A career educator, Schonberger uncovered her knack for leading online lessons only this year when, due to the pandemic, she could no longer meet students in person. And while Doris McGugan, 76, of Bethune, S.C., may be as experienced as any 4-H volunteer in the Palmetto State — as she has five decades of service to the youth development organization under her belt — she is still finding new ways to learn through the program. “In addition to giving kids wonderful experiences, 4-H has also given me so many opportunities that I would never have had,” says McGugan, noting that she’s been able to continuously grow her skill set thanks to national 4-H conferences and area 4-H leadership workshops over the decades. The training equipped McGugan, a retired teacher, and her husband with the know-how to host a summer wildlife day camp on their family’s farm property throughout the 1980s — an experience she views as one of the most rewarding of her life. Even now, she continues to lead after-school 4-H workshops for elementary school youth in her county. Seeing rich intergenerational experiences play out for senior volunteers — and the youth and young adults they encounter through volunteerism — is one of the most inspiring parts of Meg Moloney’s job as chief operating officer with Points of Light, she says. “Older adults have time on their hands, and they’re also one of the biggest drivers of using their skills that they’ve developed over the years to do good,” Moloney says. Moloney encourages would-be volunteers to consider their passions — whether it’s young people, animals, social services or the environment — and find opportunities to put them to good use. “When you get involved and are able to make an impact, you get this really tangible feeling of adding value,” she says. “It’s such a human need to want to make a positive difference in the world around you.” l ED KASHI/ENCORE.ORG Want another reason to get involved? Volunteering can ward off feelings of boredom or isolation — thanks to ample opportunities to build meaningful relationships with fellow volunteers or mentees. Just ask Jim and Cindy Peebles of Broken Arrow, Okla., who have built lasting friendships in their role as mentors to first-year Oklahoma State University medical students through a program with RSVP of Tulsa. Ostensibly, the pairings are meant to help new medical students become comfortable interacting with older patients. Students meet with senior volunteers a few times a year and practice asking in-depth questions regarding their health and medical backgrounds. But the Peebles, who have volunteered with the program for four years, have built real ties with the students they’ve met, inviting them over for home-cooked meals and even attending one student’s wedding. “It’s all about the relationships,” says Jim, 80, who also volunteers to do taxes for seniors and often leads elementary school gardening classes as a master gardener with his local agriculture extension office. “I just enjoy visiting with people,” he says. “When you get older, you’ve got to have relationships that put a little spark in your life.” “We want to stay connected with people,” agrees Cindy, 71, whose additional volunteer roles include Senior volunteers find rewarding work in the classroom.

T R A I L DERSO NV I HEN L L E, N C Order Your Passport Today! 800.828.4244 | C h e e r s T r a i l . o r g Plan your escape and request a vacation guide at GulfShores.com/back-to-the-beach 877-341-2400

GETTY IMAGES 44 BEST YEARS I 2020

PORTRAIT OF AN IT’S NEVER TOO LATE TO LET YOUR CREATIVE SPIRIT COME OUT TO PLAY By Diane Bair and Pamela Wright essing around with clay and paint — just getting your hands dirty and having a good time — never gets old. And, it can be wildly rewarding. Just ask these women, whose artistic talents blossomed after they reached adulthood and had been doing other things for, oh, a decade or two — or four. Among them is Candice Bergen. You may know her as an Emmy Award-winning actress — she was the star reporter on TV’s Murphy Brown for a decade — but four years ago, daughter Chloe asked her to decorate a designer bag. “I thought, ‘I can’t ruin a Louis Vuitton!’” Bergen says. But who can say no to their daughter? So, “I painted some bunnies all over it,” she says. Chloe posted the bunny bag on Instagram and friends began requesting custom art for their own purses. “I was like a little factory,” Bergen says, painting pet portraits — mostly dogs — in acrylic paint on handbags for $1,000 a pop. “I’ve done camels, gerbils, Clydesdales” and other assorted critters, Bergen adds. “We thought of calling the line ‘Old Bags’ because I am one,” she jokes, “but a friend talked me out of it!” Thus, BergenBags was born. Fast forward and Bergen has her own line of whimsical designs for sale at CandiceBergenArtStuff.com. > 45

“MY WORK ALWAYS CANDICE BERGEN’S OTHER CREATION What else is the wildly creative Bergen up to besides painting (and becoming a first-time grandmother)? She’s starring in a new comedy called Let Them All Talk, which also features Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan and Dianne Wiest. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film was shot primarily while crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2. Sailing on the ocean liner “was a blast,” Bergen says. The film tells the story of a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Bergen and Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along and her literary agent (Chan) also books herself on the trip. The HBO Max film is scheduled for release in December. FEATURES AN ELEMENT OF SURPRISE. I NEVER KNOW WHAT WILL EMERGE.” — DONNA CASELDEN, artist Her paintings of dogs, hot dogs, burgers, cherry pies, tacos and whatever else strikes her fancy adorn clothing, accessories and home goods at affordable price points. Want a phone decorated with ice cream cones? She’s on the case, so to speak. All proceeds go to charity; so far, Bergen’s art has raised more than $90,000 for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Not bad for a woman who hadn’t painted for 40 years. “I’d do cartoon-y things. I could draw, but I had to teach myself how to paint,” Bergen says. “It’s interesting to master a new medium late in life, especially one as fun as painting.” She works in a sunny breakfast nook at her home in East Hampton, N.Y., to a soundtrack of oldies rock ’n’ roll. “I put on some Bobby Darin and I’m very happy,” she says. Creating art makes you look at things differently, says Bergen. “When you really look at the face of a dog, it sharpens your observational skills.” Plus, making art gives Bergen the opportunity to exercise her funny bone. One design is a cherry pie, with the line, “I only have pies for you.” ‘I PAINT WHAT INSPIRES ME’ For Jennifer Connor of Belfast, Maine, it was a pitchfork, of all things, that propelled her art career. At age 66, Connor 46 BEST YEARS I 2020 is now known for her striking ceramics pieces. She initially worked in banking and later opened a small lifestyle store in Jamaica, Vt. “That was fun, and it supported my family for many years,” Connor says. Driving through Northampton, Mass., one day, Connor discovered that Smith College was offering a bachelor’s degree program with flexible options catered toward older students. Itching for a change, she enrolled and got her teaching degree. But then she encountered the art department. “It smelled like heaven and they were making things!” she says. So, Connor left the field of education for art. “It was a scary move, a great move, the best move ever!” she says. Back home, she was looking for pitchforks to create a sculpture. Her son said, “You want a pitchfork? Paint one.” With that, “I pulled out a big platter and black glaze and painted a pitchfork, and then a cow, a hammer, an old boat, a chicken,” and ultimately, portraits of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama and Greta Thunberg. As a feminist, she couldn’t resist: “I paint what inspires me,” says Connor. This creates an interesting juxtaposition in her booth at art shows, where a chicken pitcher might sit beside a Supreme Court justice plate. The work inspires conversations with her customers, Connor says, like the couple that promised to serve

GETTY IMAGES (2); MARC BARITZ/EAGLE EYE PROMOTIONS; PROVIDED BY JENNIFER CONNOR BergenBag Jennifer Connor Candice Bergen Ceramics by Connor 47

cupcakes on their new RBG platter. “What could be funnier than her ‘I Dissent’ visage emerging from under frothy cupcakes?” Connor says. ‘PAINTING BECAME MY THERAPY’ “IT’S INTERESTING TO MASTER A NEW MEDIUM LATE IN LIFE, ESPECIALLY ONE AS FUN AS PAINTING.” — CANDICE BERGEN, actress and artist 48 BEST YEARS I 2020 For some women, creating art offers a sanctuary. Just ask Stacey Billups of Brooklyn, N.Y. “I lost my dad in seventh grade and our family went through a lot,” Billups says. “I loved art, but didn’t have the opportunity to focus on it.” After college, she launched a career as a social worker, though she found her passion for art remained. “I’ve always incorporated art into my practice,” she notes. For fun, Billups painted on T-shirts and jeans. She didn’t touch a canvas until her 40s. “My kids were older and I needed something for myself, beyond my work,” Billups says. She jumped headfirst into oil painting. Her first piece won raves on social media and the self-taught artist “just kept going,” she says, refining her skills. “Painting became my therapy. As a person who gives so much to others, painting gave me what I was missing. Painting shuts out the rest of the world.” Her subject: Black women in poses that are contemplative and peaceful. “I don’t think we see enough women of color reflected in that sense,” Billups says. There’s sensuality too — the women she paints look comfortable in their own skin. “I’m really into the evolution of our experiences and I love the female form,” she notes. Billups maintains a small gallery and sells her work on Instagram, in exhibitions, group shows, boutiques and at New York restaurants. Now 50, she aims to paint full time. What makes the work especially satisfying: There’s a layer of intention behind her gloriously vibrant brushstrokes. “I’m not a political artist, but I want to convey a message that women of color have the right to be peaceful and joyful and not have to be doing and struggling for others,” says Billups. “They have a right to just be.” ‘I NEVER KNOW WHAT WILL EMERGE’ “My work always features an element of surprise. I never know what will emerge,” says experimental artist Donna Caselden. Her acrylic and oil paintings are otherworldly and often multitextured: Bits of mica, grains of sand and even copper tape play a role in her art. You might see the artist with a can of spray paint or a brush dripping house paint onto a canvas on her studio floor. Caselden, 61, studied economics in college and launched a career in advertising. After taking time off to raise her children, she started a home staging business — all the while, taking art and design classes, “just for fun,” she says. But after seven years Caselden says the work felt repetitive. Around that time, her family moved to the artsy enclave of Gloucester, Mass., and by chance, Caselden saw the work of painter Nella Lush at an exhibition — an encounter that would change her life. “I thought, ‘I really want to do that!’” she says. Taking classes with Lush was a revelation. “She taught me how to paint from within,” Caselden explains. Caselden showed her work to a local gallery owner, who responded, “I love these! Would you like to have a show?” Caselden’s career as an artist took off. Her work is shown in galleries and her designs have been printed on clothing. She’s even had her paintings displayed on a huge screen in the middle of Manhattan. Just goes to show that midlife, like art, can be full of surprises. l

Stacey Billups Bountiful by Stacey Billups GETTY IMAGES; PROVIDED BY STACEY BILLUPS (3); PROVIDED BY DONNA CASELDEN (2) Billups’ Garden Apartment Donna Caselden Caselden’s Optical Allusion 49

Decoding DN

BY MATT ALDERTON IN THE NEW ERA OF GENE SCIENCE, THE SECRET TO A HEALTH AND GETTY IMAGES: PROVIDED BY MICHELLE MARTINEZ WELLNESS LIES WITHIN M ichelle Martinez grew up eating traditional Hispanic fare — grilled red meat, tortillas and an array of fried foods cooked in lard. Now that she’s an adult, however, she prefers Asian, Indian and African flavors. Her sister, on the other hand, flocks to Southwestern cuisine. In that and myriad other ways, they seem like two apples from very different trees. Which made Martinez wonder: If they grew up in the same place, at the same time, with the same parents, why are they so dissimilar? She decided to find out using an at-home DNA test from 23andMe. “What initially prompted me to get a DNA test was curiosity,” says Martinez, 52. “My sister and I are so different — we have different flavor palates, different hair colors — and I thought, ‘It must have to do with our genes.’ I wanted to compare my results with hers.” What began as an exercise in curiosity ultimately became much more than that. In addition to fun facts like taste and smell preferences, DNA tests can reveal consequential medical truths that individuals can follow like breadcrumbs to increased health and wellness. Because her mother has it, for example, Martinez was concerned about late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. “I discovered that I don’t have the genetic variant for late-onset Alzheimer’s, but that’s not a guarantee,” Martinez says. “I learned that my lifestyle could still influence whether I develop dementia down the line, and that knowledge has been a real motivator for me to be healthy.” In fact, research shows that by closely following a diet that limits the consumption of red meat, sweets and butter and emphasizes vegetables, nuts and fish, people can reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by up to 53 percent. “My mom’s fate doesn’t have to be my own,” continues Martinez, whose mother also has diabetes and heart Michelle Martinez disease — both of which have genetic components that she inherited. “When you know your genetic predisposition to things, you can try to head them off at the pass.” Therein lies the promise of gene science: It tells you what you’re made of — literally — so you can be proactive about your health instead of reactive. > 51

‘KNOWLEDGE IS POWER’ G enetic tests help you read your DNA like a book. A typical DNA test, for example, can tell you whether you have wet or dry earwax; whether your hair will lighten in the sun; whether you’re lactose-intolerant; whether you love or loathe cilantro; and whether you’re more or less likely to be afraid of heights. “DNA is the blueprint for every human being,” says Alicia Zhou, chief science officer at Color, a provider of genetic testing kits. “Everything you are is included within your DNA.” DNA isn’t just a mirror, however. It’s also a crystal ball. “There are a lot of clinical outcomes that are tied to specific genes and mutations in genes,” continues Zhou, who cites as an example the BRCA1 gene. “If you’re a woman who has a mutation in that gene that is pathogenic, meaning it causes disease, then your chances of getting breast or ovarian cancer at some point in your life are quite high.” Because genes are immutable, knowing one’s genetic predisposition to illness can be frightening. But it also can be empowering. “Knowledge is power,” says Shirley Wu, director of health product at 23andMe. “If you don’t know something is there, there’s nothing you can do about it. But if you do, there might be.” Actress Angelina Jolie, for example, famously had a preventative double-mastectomy in 2013 when she tested positive for the aforementioned BRCA1 gene mutation. “If a genetic test tells you that you have a genetic predisposition for breast cancer, you might start getting mammograms earlier, you might receive screening by MRI and you might even decide to undergo risk-reducing surgeries,” says genetic counselor Gillian Hooker, president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors. “Having that information changes the course of your care.” ven if you don’t have a serious disorder or disease risk, genetic testing might be beneficial — tomorrow, if not today. That’s because gene science is advancing at a rapid clip. Every day, scientists are discovering new genes and new information about how genes interact with each other and the environment in order to influence human traits. The result is new genetic-testing products that focus on wellness instead of illness. Although they’re more probabilistic than prescriptive, such tests already can tell you, for example, what your genes say about your body mass index, your metabolism and even the composition of your muscles, which might influence whether you will benefit most from power or endurance workouts at the gym. Using that information, companies like Fitness Genes offer personalized diet and exercise recommendations that are tailored to your genetic profile. Your genes also can shape the contents of your medicine cabinet. “Imagine you have elevated cholesterol and your doctor wants to put you on a prescription. Using your genetic information, he might be able to determine which medications will be most impactful for you with the fewest side effects,” says Elissa Levin, vice president of clinical and policy at genetic-testing company Helix. “This is called gene-drug interaction, and it’s a huge and growing field,” Levin adds. Gene therapy — preventing and treating conditions by way of adding, editing or subtracting genes — is another area of promise, according to Dr. Maximilian Muenke, CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics. In fact, there already are promising therapies for rare genetic disorders like sickle cell disease — a curative treatment is currently undergoing clinical trials. “Can I cut out my faulty gene for breast cancer and implant a good gene? I don’t think we’re quite at that stage yet, but I think we will be,” Muenke says. 52 BEST YEARS I 2020 GETTY IMAGES; 23ANDME(2) HEALTHY HORIZONS E

“When you know your genetic predisposition to things, you can try to head them off at the pass.” — MICHELLE MARTINEZ, 23ANDME USER 23andMe tests chips with DNA, above, and detailed results for users, right. CHROMOSOME CONFIDENCE D espite its current benefits and future promise, gene science is not a panacea. “Genetics is very, very powerful — but it’s just one component of health,” Zhou says. “We live in a society where everyone is looking for a silver-bullet solution, but that’s not how health works. Genetics is not deterministic in the way a lot of people think it is; you have to take it in the context of everything else that you do.” In that way, genetic testing can be a bridge from who you are to who you want to be. “Knowing what my DNA says has made me more comfortable in my own skin,” Martinez says. “I know who I am — it’s right there in words and science — and I can use that information to be the best possible version of myself.” l 53

SO, YOU WANT TO GET TESTED? Y — Matt Alderton 54 BEST YEARS I 2020 GETTY IMAGES ou can get your DNA tested in a clinical setting with a physician or at home using a direct-toconsumer product. Direct-to-consumer testing typically offers more convenience — you can access your results online — and a greater breadth of genetic insights, according to Shirley Wu, director of health product for at-home genetic-testing company 23andMe. A clinician may look for cancer risk, for example, but probably won’t tell you if you’re genetically inclined to have a fear of public speaking. One benefit of clinical tests, says Dr. Maximilian Muenke, CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, is that they typically are more comprehensive. While a direct-to-consumer product might test only for a few genetic markers related to a specific disease, a clinical product will test for all of them. Then there’s the human factor. “When a health care professional is involved, you don’t just get a paper with your results; you’re able to speak with someone who understands what your results say and what can be done about them,” Muenke says. Many services offer the best of both worlds. Clinical genetic counselors, for example, may provide telemedicine visits, according to Gillian Hooker, president of the National Society of Genetic Counselors. Likewise, many direct-to-consumer services — including Color and Helix — have clinical partnerships that allow you to do your test at home, but discuss your results with your physician or a genetic counselor.

“Contributed article from Depend® brand” While often taboo to discuss, over 65 million Americans experience some type of bladder leakage. Bladder leakage, also known as incontinence, can be caused by a variety of factors. Among women, incontinence is commonly linked to pregnancy or childbirth. For men, prostate cancer is among the leading conditions that can lead to bladder leakage. According to Johns Hopkins Health Alert on incontinence, bladder leakage is a common side effect of prostate cancer treatment, which may irritate the urethra or bladder or damage the muscles that prevent urine from flowing out of the bladder. Currently, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. “Due to societal stigma, many men are ashamed to talk about the disease’s side effects, including incontinence,” explains Dr. Jen Caudle, Family Physician. In its latest “Stand Strong” program, Depend® brand aims to tackle these conversations head on and celebrate the strength of its consumers. “One benefit to having these conversations,” Dr. Caudle continues, “is it can ultimately lead men to find the right products for managing incontinence symptoms.” Depend Shields or Guards products are suggested for men experiencing light to maximum leakage. To protect against drips and dribbles, Depend Shields provide ultra-thin protection inside the underwear. For pocket-sized, maximum protection for larger bladder leaks, Depend Guards are easy-to-use and are worn inside underwear. A strong adhesive keeps Guards and Shields in place in briefs or boxer briefs, and a cup-like shape fits a man’s body without extra bulk. This fall, Depend wants to take the fight against prostate cancer and incontinence one step further by partnering with the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF), an organization that leads the fight in understanding and treating prostate cancer. For every purchase of Depend Guards and Shields made in November, Depend will donate ($1) to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.† Facing health issues is one of life’s major challenges, but Depend is here to help, and together with PCF, transform the future of men’s health. For more information on the Depend partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation or to request samples of Depend products, visit Depend.com. †Between 11/1/20 and 11/30/20, Depend will donate to Prostate Cancer Foundation $1 for the purchase of each Depend Shields or Depend Guards product. Min. $150,000 / Max. $200,000. Void in MS. For more information, www.pcf.org

Focus on the news that matters to you. Download our free app. My Topics lets you choose the news you want to know about, when you want to know about it.

| BEST YEARS LIVE WELL H E A LT H 5 8 | F I T N E S S 6 2 | E AT I N G W E L L 7 2 | I M M U N I T Y B O O S T S 7 6 | F I N A N C E S 7 8 | L A S T W O R D 8 0 MENTAL WELLNESS GETTY IMAGES Boost your brain power through games, hobbies and meditation. PAGE 66 57

HEALTH BE PREPARED Dr. Eric Singman of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Dr. Sarvam TerKonda of Mayo Clinic offer these tips to help ensure a successful virtual appointment: Have your questions ready before the appointment. Screen Time Virtual doctor visits break new ground BY AMY SINATRA AYRES I n 2019, Mayo Clinic’s campus in Florida was ramping up its virtual options for patients, and providers conducted about 100 appointments by video throughout the year. This spring, with people staying home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinic was performing about 600 virtual patient visits per day. “I think that’s been a real advantage of the pandemic — it’s really allowed us to utilize telemedicine to benefit both patients and clinicians,” says Dr. Sarvam TerKonda, a plastic surgeon and a medical director for Mayo Clinic Center for Connected Care. And Mayo Clinic patients have embraced the change and are pleased with the process: Surveys are showing that 95 percent to 98 percent of patients rate the video appointments as a positive experience, TerKonda says. 58 BEST YEARS I 2020 During the pandemic, doctors in many parts of the country have connected with their patients online instead of in person for everyone’s safety. Patients who had adapted to connecting to family and friends via video smoothly transitioned to seeing their physicians that way too, minimizing a lot of potential technical difficulties. And this situational advance of telemedicine has left many doctors and patients hoping it will continue to be an option even when life returns to “normal.” While some diagnoses require a physical exam, such as listening to the heart or touching a mass, TerKonda says there are many appointments where virtual visits work just as well. For TerKonda, those include pre-op and post-op appointments with his patients. The technology has also helped minimize Dress comfortably and set yourself up in a private location in your home without distractions. Make sure you have a strong internet connection. Don’t be intimidated by the technology. Doctors say mature patients have been able to smoothly navigate the process. PAUL NAJLIS/MAYO CLINIC; GETTY IMAGES Dr. Sarvam TerKonda, Mayo Clinic Center for Connected Care Take notes and consider having a loved one join the session to provide an additional set of ears.

contact with patients of Mayo Clinic who have COVID-like symptoms. Dr. Eric Singman, a neuro-ophthalmologist and medical director for clinical operations at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, agrees that with a good camera and internet connection, real-time his patients and the patients knew him. Telemedicine allows that relationship,” Singman says. “This is your real golden opportunity to ask your doctor questions. Your doctor is hopefully not going to be distracted with looking at and checking your blood pressure or checking your WALGREENS; GETTY IMAGES Walgreens videoconferencing is a great option for some routine consultations, dermatology and radiology appointments and other practices. He’s also excited that telemedicine may offer patients more quality time with physicians. “In a sense, it’s turned the clock backwards, in that it starts to develop the physician-patient relationship that we were taught were the ‘good old days,’ when a doctor was someone who knew pulse or listening to your lungs … which means you have his ears probably better than you’ve ever had his ears before.” With some restrictions temporarily loosened to allow doctors to bill for online appointments in more cases as well as to practice across state lines, patients have been able to safely get the information they need while quickly receiving answers to questions that may have taken more time if they had to go into the doctor’s office, Singman says. If virtual appointments are still widely available post-pandemic, Singman feels it might free up doctors’ schedules as well as exam rooms that are needed for more in-depth or physical exams. The time saved from traveling to the office and sitting in the waiting room has been convenient for patients, too. “I really liked how easy it was to connect and speak with the doctor, and I can actually make … same-day appointments with my own doctor,” says Kathia Kortanek of Reston, Va. “I really didn’t need to be at the doctor’s office, and it saved me lots of time. Even if the doctor was running late, I was home and could do other things while waiting.” Based on her positive experiences, Kortanek says she would love to have the chance to continue with virtual appointments in the future. “Telemedicine has gotten a tremendous boost because of the COVID situation. And it’d be a real shame to go backwards,” Singman says. “If the main goal is good patient care and good patient access to care, then I think that telemedicine is an answer to that.” HANDY HEALTH CARE Find fast and safe access to services Some of your health care questions and important preventative care, like keeping up with routine vaccinations, can be handled with speed and safety at your local drugstore. CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations have new procedures for handling vaccinations safely, says Christine Cramer, senior director of corporate communications for CVS Health. Patients will be given a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and have their temperature taken prior to all immunizations, she says. Patients are required to wear a face covering, and one will be provided if they do not have one. Staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). MinuteClinic is a convenient and accessible option for patients seeking routine care for acute and chronic health needs, including vaccinations. In addition to the screening and PPE guidelines, waiting rooms have been eliminated and patients are being asked to wait in their cars until the provider calls them in. Steps to further clean and disinfect the kiosk and the clinic between visits have also been added, Cramer says. MinuteClinic also offers virtual e-Clinic visits via Webex for matters that can be handled by videoconference. Walgreens has also implemented new safety measures for important immunizations at its pharmacies, including enhanced cleaning, social distancing requirements and plexiglass shields at registers. Team members are required to wear face masks and face shields, and patients are encouraged to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided if needed. Keeping up with your vaccines is especially important during the pandemic to avoid preventable illness. “Immunizations are critical to ensuring the health of our communities from vaccine-preventable illness and reducing the strain on our health care system, which is even more important during the pandemic,” Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer of Walgreens said in a June statement. — Amy Sinatra Ayres 59

Have a dry hacking cough Feel short of breath Always tired These could be signs of IPF Copyright ÂŠ 2019 Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved. (08/19) PC-US-110602

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a serious disease that causes permanent scarring of the lungs and symptoms like shortness of breath, a dry hacking cough, and fatigue. If youâ€™ve been experiencing these symptoms, visit lungsandyou.com/get-answers. Everything you need to know about IPF. All in one place. Lungs&You is a website designed to help you understand the disease and how to manage it. On the site, youâ€™ll find user-rated articles that can help you: Understand IPF and its warning signs Manage IPF symptoms Maintain a healthy lifestyle Find a medical specialist Take the next step by learning more about IPF at lungsandyou.com/get-answers.

FITNESS The Peloton bike and app give users an in-person class experience with at-home convenience. The Work(in) Revolution New options can help you keep fit at home BY KRISTEN SEYMOUR 62 BEST YEARS I 2020 Peloton instructors lead live online classes. SHAWN HUBBARD: PELOTON I f the term “home workout” conjures up images of VHS tapes, leotards and the same exercises day after day, hold on to your leg warmers. Things have changed drastically, especially this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many fitness centers to close their doors. Today, it’s easy to access fresh, new workouts with a subscription to one of the many fitness apps available. Some apps connect with equipment (such as the Peloton bike) and allow users to attend live or on-demand classes; others, like Centr, provide workouts in a planner based on specific goals, along with multi-week challenges. Most of these apps include a variety of workouts and a selection of world-class instructors to lead them, like Kristin

MIRROR High-tech options such as Mirror provide effective exercises with minimal equipment and require very little space for those who prefer to keep their workouts at home. McGee, a Peloton yoga and meditation instructor who has appeared in more than 100 yoga and Pilates videos. Often, the trainers encourage members to connect with them on social media, offering a level of access that participants who don’t live near a New York or Los Angeles studio might otherwise never experience. “I’ve been holding 10-minute Instagram Live ‘pre-shows’ before my pre-recorded classes,” says McGee. “I can tell them a little bit about my class and see if anyone has a question on alignment or breathing.” While the home fitness industry has seen an upward trend in recent years, there has been a huge surge during the pandemic. But are those home workouts truly taking the place of gym classes? And will those users continue to stay home once social distancing restrictions are lifted? If Jen Exoo, 55, of Cleveland, is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes. Exoo, a passionate cyclist, was already dedicated to her workouts before the pandemic, working with a personal trainer, taking weekly classes at her gym and playing tennis several times a week. “Don’t be too hard on yourself, and don’t push yourself too hard, too fast.” — KRISTIN MCGEE, Peloton, yoga and meditation instructor Exoo purchased a Peloton bike in late January, and by the time her area went on lockdown in March, she was a convert. “Not to sound religious about it, but having that Peloton bike and being involved in the community has completely changed my attitude about home workouts,” she says. “I mean, I’d been using the app already for two or three years and thought, ‘How different could having the bike and touch screen be?’ ” Completely, as it turns out. She continued to work out weekly with her trainer via FaceTime, but began getting in a workout on her bike almost every day. And that wasn’t all. “Being at home also made me explore ‘not spinning’ activities on the Peloton app, like core work, stretching, yoga, meditation,” she says. “I don’t see myself going back to group classes again.” > 63

FITNESS Exoo isn’t alone. Centr surveyed the members in its private Facebook group, and 57 percent of respondents say that they aren’t planning to go back to the gym, while 35 percent responded that they are likely to incorporate home workouts with trips to the gym when they feel it is safe to do so. Centr member Gabriela Tobal, 51, of San Diego was surprised by how easily she adjusted from working out at a local boxing gym to following an online program. “I never thought I would like doing home workouts as my sole method of working out because I love going to a gym with good classes, but it’s been great,” she says. Tobal has tried a lot of other home workout programs and finds that Centr’s online community is a key factor in her commitment. “I do miss being with people in a real class,” she says, and notes that when the gym is open again, she’ll likely do a mix of those boxing classes and her Centr workouts, “but it turns out this program really does work for me.” As you develop your home workout habit, McGee suggests starting slowly and setting realistic goals. “Don’t be too hard on yourself, and don’t push yourself too hard, too fast,” she says. “Soon, it’ll become a lifestyle. You’ll crave it — and you’ll love it in your home.” l Swapping Struggles for Successes Even the best fitness app will only take you so far. If you’re interested in creating a successful home workout routine — and sticking to it — you might have to overcome some of the following challenges: LACK OF SPACE, EQUIPMENT OR BUDGET Small space? No gear? No problem, says fitness instructor Kristin McGee. “Yoga, Pilates and meditation are all awesome in small spaces — they’re portable and you need minimal equipment. And so is strength training,” she says, adding that many streaming dance workouts are designed to be done without a huge amount of floor space. Barre work, McGee points out, can be done while standing at your kitchen counter. Don’t assume that you need fancy toys or heavy weights to raise your heart rate and build serious muscle; most apps offer a way to filter strength workouts, allowing you to find those that use just body weight. If you are tight on space, many hightech options like Mirror and Tonal require surprisingly little space, and equipment like a TRX suspension trainer or a set of resistance bands can open up a whole new world of workout options. the right attitude, it’s an easy one to overcome. “A lot of times, less is more,” says McGee. “If you try to do hourlong workouts, you might set yourself up for failure because you don’t actually have that kind of time, so then you’re frustrated that you’re not getting it in every day.” McGee suggests starting with shorter workouts done consistently. “Just a 10- or 20-minute strength workout, or a 20-minute full-body yoga flow can give you so many benefits — you move your body, you get your heart rate up, you feel better mentally,” she says. LACK OF MOTIVATION Part of the appeal of hitting the gym or attending a class is the fact that it forces TRX LACK OF TIME Being busy is one of the most common excuses for skipping a workout, but with TRX equipment can offer space savings. you to leave home and work behind. When you’re working out in your living room, it can be distracting to see dirty dishes or be interrupted by a family member or pet. And that’s assuming you actually get yourself started on your home workout. If you find yourself having a difficult time getting going, try these tips: Schedule it. Pick a time for your workout and put it in your planner as you would an important meeting. Arrange your day around it and consider it non-negotiable. Find your people. Many fitness apps offer access to online communities, so if you’re looking for people who share your goals (or your struggles), that may be a great place to start. Choosing a live class can also provide an added sense of community. Clear your space. If you need to rearrange some furniture to do your workout or grab a bottle of water, get it all out of the way before you warm up. Having to stop to move a coffee table or find a towel will sap your motivation in a heartbeat. Set an intention. When you walk through the door at a gym, you probably have a plan, a goal and a set amount of time to be there. Treat your home workout the same way, leaving the rest of the day behind for the 30 minutes or so you’re dedicating to your health. Think about what you want out of your sweat session and commit to not looking at your phone — or doing anything but exercise — for the duration of your class. 64 BEST YEARS I 2020

Be present when they need you President James K. Polk Ancestral Home & Presidential Hall Civil War Sites and Trails Art Galleries and Museums Unique Eateries and Shopping Wineries and Live Music Venues Scenic Parks, Kayaking, Fishing, Biking and so much more! The ideal gift for loved grandmas and grandpas Special Coupon BESTYEARS10 Grandbox.com

MENTAL WELLNESS Mind Games Unforgettable ways to boost your brain power BY LISA DAVIS H mind sharp and lower the risk of dementia. “Prioritizing your brain health at a younger age can have cumulative effects as you get older,” says Krystal Culler, founder of the consulting company Your Brain Health Matters and a senior fellow with the Global Brain Health Institute. “Engage in an active lifestyle that builds your brain’s cognitive reserve, which is stored up throughout your lifetime and includes continual lifelong learning, physical exercise, sleep, meditation, diet, socialization and volunteering, among other factors. Essentially, everything you do or don’t do can affect your brain. It’s neither too early nor too late to start a brain-healthy habit.” These cognitive pursuits promote healthy aging and may prevent or delay some diseases: GETTY IMAGES aving trouble remembering a new name or doing more than one task at a time? You’re not alone. Studies show the brain’s volume peaks in your 20s and begins to decline after that, resulting in memory loss and other cognitive struggles. The good news is that by simply changing daily habits sooner than later, you can keep your 66 BEST YEARS I 2020

LET THE GAMES BEGIN The card game of bridge is considered a cerebral sport because it teaches you logic, reasoning, quick thinking, patience, concentration and partnership skills. A study at the University of California, Berkeley, found evidence that an area in the brain used in playing bridge stimulates the immune system. Researchers suggest that is because players must use memory and sequencing. According to Joyce MikalFlynn, a nurse practitioner and neuroscience professor at Sacramento State University, “Board games, card games, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and matching games — all are creative and fun, which support brain health and wellness. Being fun brings forth more motivation to participate. And these activities are even better when engaging with others and being social. Interacting with others through teamwork is extremely helpful for brain health.” You can also add a twist to your games for more memory improvement. For example, if you play Jenga, where you take turns removing a block from a tower while trying not to topple it, add a step where each player answers a trivia question or responds to someone in the group about a current event. GET MOVING Research shows that physical activity for as little as 30 minutes several times a week can benefit the brain, and that people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function and have a lowered risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Staying active can also help your brain by keeping the blood flowing and increasing the chemicals that protect it. “Physical activity can build brain cells, improve memory and keep you sharp,” says Mikal-Flynn. “It can also reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes, which has been found to be an independent risk factor for dementia.” Fitness shouldn’t just be for the body. Establishing a mental fitness routine is equally important, says Culler. “Weekly brain engagement for a minimum of at least two hours, which is around 15 to 20 minutes per day, has benefits for aging adults.” The mental fitness exercise should be new, novel and challenging. For > 67

MENTAL WELLNESS DESTRESS Reducing stress is not only good for heart health but also brain health. The stress hormone cortisol can compromise the brain when stressors are chronic. For example, studies show that the hippocampus (a structure embedded deep in the temporal lobe that has a major role in learning and memory) is more likely to shrink if cortisol binds to it for long periods of time. A brain-healthy way to lower stress is coloring. “Coloring increases the release of dopamine, a feel-good hormone, and removes your stress by taking your mind away from the difficult times,” says Olga Horvat, a color therapist and founder of Royal Dogs Gallery, which offers workshops and books on meditative coloring. Culler also recommends setting aside time daily to “cool your brain,” and practice mindfulness. “Meditation is an excellent brain workout, and studies have found numerous benefits for the brain,” Culler adds. “If meditation is not a daily part of your routine, aim to add it in.” Start with a few minutes per day and then work your way up to longer intervals. l 68 BEST YEARS I 2020 Boost Your Brain Power with These Hobbies Learning a new skill and discovering new information helps your mind grow stronger. Added bonus if you can learn the hobby virtually, which is helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic: Use the Yousician app to grasp the guitar, piano or ukulele. Play or sing thousands of songs and get instant feedback as the app listens along. Learning programs such as Road Scholar offer free online courses on topics such as history, art and cooking. Master the art of chess from some of the world’s best players on Chess.com. The Louvre offers online tours including the Egyptian antiquities collection and the Galerie d’Apollon. Or tour the interior artworks of the Sistine Chapel. The Smithsonian has virtual tours that let visitors take room-by-room trips through museum exhibits. Head to California virtually and tour Yosemite National Park, complete with sound, and visit some of the park’s iconic landmarks. Or remotely tour Yellowstone National Park’s canyons, hot springs and geysers. GETTY IMAGES example, to gain additional benefits from reading, try a different section of the newspaper than you typically would or choose a new periodical. Read various sections out loud to activate different areas of your brain, and read with the intent to share the information with a friend. You will process the information differently, says Culler.

MENTAL WELLNESS Ready. Set. Breathe. Something we do 20,000 times a day may be the key to better health W hen Hermosa Beach, Calif., entrepreneur Amy Lloyd took her first breathwork class, she never expected it to make her emotional. After all, the yoga and meditation classes she regularly attends leave her feeling refreshed and rarely stir up her innermost feelings. Yet after her first class, she says, “it was like years of therapy in one session.” If you’ve ever practiced yoga, meditation or tai chi, breathwork was almost certainly a large part of the activity. But in recent years, breathwork classes that aren’t tied to any other practice have surged in popularity, in part because they don’t require skills or experience, just the ability to do something we all do every day without much thought: breathe. “I call it free medicine because the breath is like the Swiss Army knife of the body; there are so many different ways to use it to create a positive effect for yourself,” says Richie Bostock, known as The Breath Guy and creator of Flourish, a guided breathing app. 70 BEST YEARS I 2020 Breathwork is a practice the way we breathe can — and in some cases a have huge impacts on therapeutic intervention — every system in the body, that involves consciously so learning to pay attenexerting control over tion to it, to understand breathing patterns to adit and to control it can dress mental, physical and have profound effects on spiritual health concerns a person’s health. In short, says Dr. Wayne Jonas, a our breath can be a built-in clinical professor of family stress reliever. medicine at Georgetown Although breathwork University in is widely Washington, considered D.C. safe, there “Controlling have been one’s breathreports of side ing helps effects. focus the “After the mind, detach second or third DRAWING oneself from time I tried CONCLUSIONS immediate it, my entire Some holotropic reactions to body began to classes end thoughts and vibrate — my with students make it easier head, everydrawing a mandala, which to get in touch thing — and represents their with one’s it lasted for a experience. inner sense while afterof peace and ward,” says calm,” says Lloyd. Jonas. “It also induces Overdoing some multiple physiological breathwork techniques and chemical effects such can cause tingling in the as altering heart rate, hands and mouth, and a blood pressure and stress worsening of symptoms hormone levels.” for patients with psychiThe research behind atric problems has also the use of breathing been noted. techniques to treat “Excessively everything from anxiety rapid breathing can drop and asthma to insomnia carbon dioxide levels and depression is well and change the pH of the documented. Jonas says blood, causing muscle cramps and, on very rare occasions, seizures. Everyone should consult a doctor before engaging in intensive breathwork, but especially those with underlying conditions or psychiatric problems,” Jonas says. Many medical practitioners recommend the practice for their patients, in moderation. “Breathwork helps a lot of people understand both their feelings and their body,” says family therapist Tania Paredes, a licensed clinical social worker in Miami. Paredes’ trauma patients often use breathwork as part of their healing. “When paired with other health practices, it can be very beneficial,” she says, “but it’s just one piece of your overall health. I don’t recommend people take breathwork every day any more than I’d recommend someone go to therapy every single day.” Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, breathwork instructors have seen a surge in the number of people attending classes, most of them virtual. “Since March, our followers on social media have gone from 700 to GETTY IMAGES BY ANA CONNERY

3,000, and some of our online classes have had as many as 500 sign-ups, with people logging in from all over the world,” says Jason Amoroso, founder of Revelation Breathwork in Los Angeles. There are several different types of breathwork, with different movements interpreting the practice in their own way. Some techniques, such as Amoroso’s, take a gentle approach and encourage you to breathe through the belly, then the chest and out through the nose, with moments reserved for primal screams designed to release your innermost feelings. Other practices involve repeated inhaling and exhaling at a fast pace for sustained periods. “In its simplest form, it may just be breathing a certain way for a few minutes to help you relax or to help you create some energy,” Bostock says. “In its most intense form — often called rebirthing, transformational breath or holotropic breathwork — it’s used as a form of emotional therapy and spiritual development that involves lying down for more than an hour to create physiological changes in the body.” Some classes are taught in group settings, either in person or virtually, while others are one-on-one. They may last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour or more. A few wrap up with a ritual: Holotropic breathwork students draw a mandala, a symbol representing their experience. Participants in the Wim Hof method, named after the Dutch athlete who started the practice, follow active, conscious breathing with immersion in ice water, reducing stress and inflammation in their bodies. Despite reported health effects, breathwork classes are not typically covered by insurance. When pick- ing a class, it’s important to do your homework as unlike other disciplines, there is no centralized organization that oversees the certification and training requirements for practitioners. “If you’ve ever experienced trauma, make sure you work with an instructor who has experience with that, in case some of those feelings rise to the surface,” Paredes says. Many say the rapid breathing can feel like crying, which is why breathwork is often described as an emotional experience. “It creates a profound feeling that is hard to explain, like giving yourself a great big hug,” says Lloyd, who’s adopted breathwork as part of her health routine. “It’s like having another self-care tool, another lever to pull whenever you feel stuck or need some healing.” 71

EATING WELL Chickpeas and spices Pantry Powerhouse Whip up healthy meals using ingredients you might already have on hand A s a result of the coronavirus pandemic, people are eating out less. According to a recent survey by food and beverage communication firm Hunter, 54 percent of respondents say they cook more now than before the pandemic and 51 percent say they’ll continue to cook at home even as life slowly returns to a new normal. It looks like cooking from scratch is back in style. 72 BEST YEARS I 2020 Fortunately, this gives home cooks a wonderful opportunity to eat healthier by controlling what ingredients make it into meals. Nutritionist Haylie Pomroy has authored several books, including The Fast Metabolism Diet: Eat More Food and Lose More Weight. Her food-is-medicine philosophy touts the power of proper nutrition to heal and nourish your body and fight against weight gain, lethargy, stress and illness. “It’s always important to focus on what you eat to create the health you desire,” says Pomroy. “Now more than ever, it’s really important to have internal strength and physical fortitude during these times — not just from a viral perspective, but from stress, and from having to be so adaptive right now.” We all know to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables and power up with whole grains and lean meats. But how ALINE PONCE AND MICHAEL HULSWIT BY LISA A. BEACH

HEALTHY FOODS TO STOCK UP ON Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is part of a healthy diet. Here are a few standouts to stock in your fridge: Apples: antioxidant-rich; antiinflammatory properties; may help prevent constipation and lower LDL cholesterol levels Oranges: anti-inflammatory properties; boost immune system; protect against cell damage and aids iron absorption GRILLED ALMOND BUTTER AND PEAR SANDWICH Looking for a quick-and-easy alternative to peanut butter and jelly or grilled cheese? Try this healthy option: Serves 1 Ingredients: 1½ teaspoons coconut oil 2 slices sprouted-grain bread 1½ tablespoons almond butter 1 cup sliced ripe pear Celery and/or jicama sticks — Haylie Pomroy TARA TUCKWILLER; GETTY IMAGES Leafy greens: antioxidant-rich; help prevent cancer; protect bones and lower risk of heart disease Tomatoes: can reduce risk of heart disease and cancer and promote healthy skin Instructions: Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Spread the coconut oil on one side of the bread. Place it in the skillet, oiled-side down. Grill until golden brown. Remove the skillet from the heat. Place the grilled bread on a plate and spread the ungrilled sides with the almond butter and sandwich the pears in between. Serve with celery and/or jicama sticks on the side. do you pull that together on a busy weekday? And, if you’re still limiting your trips to the grocery store, you might not know what to do with all that fresh produce you stockpiled. Pomroy suggests using extra vegetables to make your own stock. Packed with nutrients, homemade stock works as a base for many meals and as a flavor boost when cooking vegetables. Another trick? “Throw fresh pro- Blueberries: heart-healthy and antioxidant-rich; help lower blood pressure; protect against aging and improve brain health and cognitive function duce in the freezer,” says Pomroy. “Later, when you’re making soups, smoothies, chili or stew, just pull out those frozen fruits, vegetables or herbs, puree them and put them in the stock. You’ll still get all those nutrients.” Need some inspiration — using common ingredients — for healthier meals and snacks? Pomroy suggests these quick-andeasy ideas: > Sweet potatoes: can help prevent cancer, control blood sugar and lower risk of heart disease and macular degeneration Beans and legumes: rich in protein, iron and fiber; aid in gastrointestinal health; help with weight management and protect against Type 2 diabetes and heart disease Whole grains: fiber-rich; lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, obesity and high blood pressure Nuts and seeds: antioxidants; anti-inflammatory properties; provide heart-healthy fats; help reduce the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer Fermented foods: help promote gut health, improve mood, aid digestion and boost immunity 73

EATING WELL BREAKFAST LUNCH Put a twist on fiber-rich oatmeal by making it with your favorite tea, such as peppermint or chai, instead of plain water. This not only enhances the flavor, but it can even make your oatmeal medicinal. For example, you can use ginger tea to alleviate nausea. If you like the nutritional boost of steel-cut oats but don’t have time to make them, Pomroy suggests placing steel-cut oats in a pot, cover with water, put on a lid and let it soak overnight. Then they become five-minute oats in the morning. Another easy, healthy way to jumpstart the day is with a smoothie. Start with a liquid base — such as water, fruit juice, plant milk or yogurt— then add fresh, canned or frozen fruit and/ or vegetables. To enhance the flavor and increase the nutrients, you could also mix in peanut butter, chia seeds, oats, cocoa powder, vanilla extract or spices such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Repurpose those dinner leftovers by making bowls. Choose a base, such as mixed greens, lentils or wild rice, then top with leftovers, such as grilled chicken, steamed veggies or even chili. “Cooking should be a labor of love, not laborious,” notes Pomroy. For another easy lunch, bake a batch of sweet potatoes, then mash them and freeze in ramekins. Heat them up for a hearty meal and season with cinnamon, cardamom or pumpkin spice. Try switching these ingredients for easy-to-find, healthier alternatives: Replace white rice with brown rice More fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals Replace sour cream with yogurt Fewer calories and fat, higher protein and calcium Replace sugar with fruit Natural sweetener with vitamins and minerals Replace mayonnaise with avocado More monounsaturated (good) fat, less saturated or trans (bad) fat Replace butter (in baking) with applesauce (but then reduce amount of sugar used in recipe) Less saturated fat, more vitamins and minerals, natural sweetener Replace heavy cream (for soups and sauces) with pureed starchy vegetables (like potatoes) Less saturated fat, more vitamins and minerals BEST YEARS I 2020 GETTY IMAGES LTHY HEA PS SWA 74 SNACKS To make sweet potato hummus, combine cooked and mashed sweet potatoes (the ones you froze work well here) in a blender with garbanzo beans. Add a little lime, garlic and olive oil to taste and puree until smooth. Serve with crackers, pita chips or fresh-cut veggies like baby carrots or jicama sticks. Or, head to your pantry and grab a can of chickpeas for a quick and easy snack. “When you feel ‘snacky’ or the urge to stress-eat, chickpeas are DINNER a fabulous source of natural protein Pomroy understands how difficult it can be to get dinner with so much fiber,” Pomroy says. She on the table for a busy family like hers. To make it easier prepares them three different ways: — especially during this challenging pandemic — she sweet (cinnamon, sea salt); savory (curry suggests cooking family-style. Work together to powder, turmeric, sea salt, red pepmake casseroles, soups, chilis and stews, which per flakes); and spicy (paprika, allow you to add in nutrient-dense veggies, sea salt, chili powder, cumin, Find protein-filled beans and fiber-rich whole cayenne pepper). Just mix more of Pomroy’s grains. Plus, you can easily portion some out seasonings in a bowl then recipes at for a quick lunch the next day. Make a double drain and rinse one can of hayliepomroy. batch and freeze leftovers — perfect for a chickpeas. Add them to the com. weeknight dinner when you’re short on time. bowl and toss to coat. Spread On the weekend, grill up vegetables and out the seasoned chickpeas on protein sources, like tuna, chicken or steak and use a baking sheet and bake at 375 them throughout the week to make tacos, build-yourdegrees, stirring occasionally, for 40 to own bowls, wraps and salads. 45 minutes or until crispy.

Focus on the trends that matter to you. Download our free app. My Topics lets you choose the news you want to know about, when you want to know about it.

IMMUNITY BOOSTS FAT-SOLUBLE VITAMINS + HEALTHY FATS Dynamic Duos Pair compatible vitamins and supplements for greater results BY JENNIFER BRADLEY FRANKLIN T he proverbial phrase “it takes a village” could apply to the gaggle of nutrients that contribute to optimal health. “Pairing certain vitamins and minerals together can boost absorption and ultimately their positive effects on the body. At the same time, certain pairings can work against each other in terms of effectiveness,” explains Jennifer McDaniel, a Clayton, Mo.-based registered dietitian nutritionist. “Knowing which combos to pair and which combos to avoid can give you a lot more bang for your buck.” Whether you’re boosting your nutrition with food or supplements, here are some key combinations to consider — and some that don’t mix: Fat-soluble vitamins are those that dissolve in fats and oils and can be stored in the body’s fatty tissue. Taking vitamins A, D, E and K “alongside a healthy fat source, like avocado or almond butter, can help the body better absorb these nutrients,” explains integrative health coach Elena Villanueva. “Eating dietary fat helps stimulate bile production, which helps digest the fat and vitamins that are considered fat-soluble.” Each of those vitamins has a variety of benefits, but because they are stored in the body for longer than water-soluble vitamins, it’s important to take only the recommended dose. TURMERIC + BLACK PEPPER Turmeric, a golden-yellow spice, is prized for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and antifungal properties from compounds called curcuminoids. Likewise, black pepper contains a bioactive compound called piperine. “When you combine turmeric and black pepper, the curcumin can more easily pass through the intestinal wall and into your bloodstream. Piperine boosts the absorption of the curcumin,” McDaniel says. “Combining them can fight inflammation, which helps reduce pain (like arthritic pain) by desensitizing the pain receptors.” Turmeric and black pepper 76 BEST YEARS I 2020 If immunity is a top priority, Villanueva suggests pairing zinc with vitamin C. “Both are known for their ability to boost your immune system, and taken together have shown to be a powerhouse against upper respiratory illness and cold viruses,” she says. A 2012 report published in The Journal of International Medical Research found that patients taking 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C plus 10 milligrams of zinc saw up to a 27 percent reduction in the duration GETTY IMAGES VITAMIN C + ZINC

of cold symptoms versus a group given a placebo. Fight Back VITAMIN C + GREEN TEA Green tea is packed with naturally occurring antioxidants called catechins, which help protect cells from damage and work to reduce inflammation. “During digestion, many of these catechins don’t survive in the intestines because it’s a nonacidic environment,” McDaniel explains. “With the addition of vitamin C or citrus juice, five times more catechins survive the digestion process.” She suggests adding a splash of lemon, orange, lime or grapefruit juice to your green tea. SUPPLEMENTS VERSUS TOXIN BINDERS According to Villanueva, trendy “detoxing” ingredients such as bentonite clay, zeolite clay or activated charcoal — all purported to rid the body of toxins and heavy metals — shouldn’t be paired with other food, medication or supplements. “These will bind whatever they come into contact with, meaning you won’t absorb your nutrients or other supplements or medications if you’ve taken them at the same time,” she says. It’s important to follow label instructions and consult an expert if you have questions about the cadence of taking such detox products. There is an old adage that says “food is medicine.” While these immune-boosting foods and beverages are not cure-alls, they contain ingredients that can help your body do its job: 1 1 Ripple superfoods milk, a pea protein-based dairy alternative, comes in antioxidant-rich matcha and acai flavors, as well as turmeric. $4.99, target.com 2 Cacao Tea Co. gives sippers all the benefits of antioxidantrich cacao. $17.50, cacaoteaco.com 2 6 GETTY IMAGES; PROVIDED BY THE COMPANIES Health-Ade Kombucha helps the bacteria in your gut remain in balance. $48 for a 12-pack, health-ade.com 4 A relative of spinach, quinoa contains amino acids essential for good health. Try Bob’s Red Mill. $18.89, amazon.com 5 Simply Protein Crunchy Bites are made with plantbased protein to promote good gut health and immune function. $1.99 per bag, simplyprotein.com 3 7 IRON VERSUS CALCIUM “While vitamin C works to increase the absorption of iron, calcium does the opposite. If you are taking an iron supplement, avoid calcium-rich foods (such as dairy, beans, lentils, almonds and leafy greens) for at least an hour,” says McDaniel. Most meat eaters — who often aren’t irondeficient — won’t need to worry about avoiding calcium with their iron. However, for someone who is anemic or vegetarian, she says it’s wise to avoid high doses of calcium and iron in the same meal. 3 6 Catalina Crunch’s three keto smoothies include fruit with antioxidants and other immuneboosting ingredients, such as spinach and nuts. $89 for a 30-day supply, us.catalinacrunch.com 7 Lemon Perfect, a coldpressed lemon water, has electrolytes, antioxidants and zero sugar in every bottle. It comes in four flavors. $23.88 for a 12-pack, amazon.com 4 8 8 5 Tohi is made with the juice of aronia berries, which are packed with antioxidants. The lowcalorie beverage gets its sweetness from monk fruit. $34.99 for a 12-pack, drinktohi.com — Pam George 77

FINANCES Money Matters Managing unexpected expenses during retirement BY ROBERT POWELL 78 BEST YEARS I 2020 founder and CEO of investment advisory firm Sensible Money. “Sometimes it happens because you forgot about future big-ticket items, like auto purchases or major home repairs. ... But more often than not, it comes from a family emergency, perhaps an adult child that needs your financial assistance.” Here are some tips for getting ahead of unexpected expenses: EVALUATE AND MANAGE RISK Keith Whitcomb, director of analytics at financial services firm Perspective Partners, advises understanding where unexpected expenses could pop up. First, consider what major budget items may be subject to volatility. Then, determine if it’s an insurable exposure. “Try to GETTY IMAGES Y ou might expect plenty of things in retirement: spending time with family and friends, traveling, focusing on your health and wellness. But you might not expect some added expenses. Research by J.P. Morgan Asset Management shows that household expenses, in general, tend to decline after age 45. But there’s typically an increase in spending just before retirement, usually the result of increased travel, housingrelated changes and other types of shifts in your lifestyle. According to the Society of Actuaries, the most common financial shocks during retirement are home repairs and upgrades and major dental expenses. “Unexpected expenses are inevitable in life,” says Dana Anspach,

eliminate catastrophic outcomes where possible by getting coverage,” he says. “While this will increase your expenses, if it allows you to sleep at night, it may well be worth the cost.” PUT A PLAN IN PLACE Whitcomb also recommends having a financial action plan in place in the event of an emergency. “The plan should be codified so that all in your family know what to do financially in the event they need to act,” he says. “The plan will detail your insurance coverage and an order of funding alternatives.” HAVE AN EMERGENCY FUND According to JPMorgan Chase, families ages 65-plus with income less than $29,000 a year need about $2,300 set aside, while those with annual income greater than $95,000 need around $13,000. You can access online tools to determine your specific funds needed. Once you have an emergency fund in place, evaluate all your options. TAP YOUR HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNT Consider tapping your health savings account (HSA) — if you have one. “If you paid for medical expenses out of pocket during prior years where you had your HSA, as long as you have records, you can make a tax-free withdrawal from your HSA up to the amount of documented qualified medical expenses,” says Anspach. BORROW CASH VALUE If you have a life insurance policy with cash value, you may be able to use that, says Anspach. “The insurance company can tell you how much you can withdraw or borrow from the policy without putting the policy at risk of lapsing later in life.” USE YOUR ROTH IRA Withdrawals from Roth accounts are not included in many of the complex tax formulas that apply to retirees, such as your eligibility for the health care tax credit, or the formulas that determine how much Social Security income is taxable or what your Medicare Part B premiums will be, says Anspach. EXPLORE LONG-TERM OPTIONS For medical expenses, Whitcomb says there may be longer-term financing arrangements available through the provider. “You also may be able to negotiate a reduction in your bill. ... As a result, you could effectively reduce the debt and lengthen out the payments to better fit your retirement budget,” says Whitcomb. BORROW AGAINST YOUR STOCK PORTFOLIO Don’t sell investments during a market downturn to pay for unexpected expenses. Borrow against them instead. “Most brokerage firms offer some type of pledged asset line of credit where your investments serve as collateral for a low-interest rate loan with flexible payment options,” Anspach says. “This works great for temporary financing needs, such as the need to put a down payment on a new home before your existing home has sold.” If markets are favorable, however, you may want to liquidate specific investments in your portfolio, says Whitcomb. You could also draw on other forms of financing like a credit card. “While it will likely be expensive, for a short-term emergency, it may work,” Whitcomb says. BE PREPARED Unexpected expenses can be a shock, but you can take steps to soen the blow. LEVERAGE HOME EQUITY If you own a home, consider a home equity line of credit, says Anspach. “They are typically easy to set up and interest rates are low,” she says. “Then you can be strategic about how to withdraw funds from other places in a tax-efficient way to pay it off.” You may also be able to draw on the equity in your home through a reverse mortgage — a home equity conversion mortgage, or HECM, says Whitcomb. “Having the HECM as a source of backup funding may be a good ‘insurance policy’ to have available for just this sort of event,” he says. 79

LAST WORD Mastering Menopause Why I love my ‘change of life’ I am supposed to hate this. The hot flashes, the forgetfulness, the rueful “I’m-not-youngand-desirable-anymore” feeling — oh my. But the truth is, I love being in menopause. The end of my periods has given me a new life. The migraines that tortured me since puberty have disappeared and with them the days — years, really — spent in darkened rooms praying for relief. Also gone are the mood swings tied to my hormones. I feel more balanced now, no longer hostage to ups and downs, loosely similar to founding father John Adams’ description: “Ballast is what I want, I totter with every breeze.” 80 BEST YEARS I 2020 Although my passage through menopause (called perimenopause until your periods have stopped for one year; typically experienced by women beginning in their 40s) was relatively smooth, the circumstances were not: divorce, job loss, death of a parent, sale of a beloved old house, kids off to college, a move across the country. My sister had massive hot flashes, but mine were manageable. As for forgetfulness, I don’t think so. The most difficult part was the weight gain. Strangely, though, I like most of my new curves — except for the tummy. I’ve learned to love mom jeans. As for the wrinkles that typically come with the menopause package, I use a good moisturizer, and getting a facial every couple of months does wonders. Best of all, after writing an article last year about online dating over age 50 in USA TODAY’s Best Years magazine, I did something courageous: I took the plunge into digital romance. I had no expectations but I met a man on OurTime.com (a website for people over 50) and fell in love. This man — whose path I never would have crossed in real life — and I are nine months in and going strong. All in all, as author Anne Lamott said about getting older in her book Plan B: Further Thoughts on Faith: “I fit into me now.” MADELEINE RUMBACH BY VALERIE FINHOLM

the doctor For Wet or Dry Hair. For information: www.conair.com. Â©2019 Conair Corporation. AVAILABLE AT TARGET FOR isin! Painless Knot Surgery. Perfect Blow-Dry Partner.