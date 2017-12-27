South Florida Parenting January 2018 issue  

Private School Guide Inside FREE Serving Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach JANUARY 2018 Mind Ful ness How to Handle Lying in Kids Bedwetting solutions Untitled-1 1 A PUBLICATION OF 12/18/17 4:32 PM

JANUARY 2018 CONTENTS 20 Hiring a tutor The questions to ask to find a good fit DEPARTMENTS 6 EDITOR’S NOTE 7 BROWARD NEWS Curious George exhibit to open in Fort Lauderdale. 9 MIAMI-DADE NEWS 24 New Year’s Resolutions Teaching your kids to attain their goals 32 Bedwetting solutions Mindfulness in kids Practice can help with focus, empathy. | Page 28 On the Cover WHO Valentina Diaz, 3, of Miami WHERE Broward Meditation Center in Davie, 954-815-8604, browardmeditation.org Tips, therapy systems can help kids stay dry through the night 36 Children and lies Dealing with falsehoods from your kids Flexi Lexi “Hunny Bunny” yoga pants, $59, flexilexi-fitness.com 4 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 10 PALM BEACH NEWS Boca art show seeks young artists. 11 HEALTH Fermented foods in pregnancy, and tear-free check-ups for kids. 15 TRAVEL Winter camping in Florida’s panhandle. 17 STUFF WE LOVE Google’s Home assistant and SheaMoisture’s new baby line. 18 GIVEAWAYS Enter to win a HappyActs kit, Lego instruction books and an Elmo DVD. 38 STAGES: PRETEEN Helping girls handle unwanted attention. . EVENTS CALENDAR PHOTO BY Taimy Alvarez CLOTHING PROVIDED BY “Modern Kid Love Gang” T-shirt by Little Boogaweezin, $27.99, thelbbrand.com Shakespeare in the Park performances planned. Advertising directories 44 Atrractions 45-46 Classes 47 Party Planner 42 JANUARY HAPPENINGS Our day-by-day calendar for January, plus Theater, Shows & Concerts, Fairs & Festivals and Exhibits for Families.

The mission of South Florida Parenting is to be the most valuable source of parenting information and local resources for families in South Florida. We are committed to enhancing the lives of families by maintaining excellence in editorial content, presenting high-quality events and encouraging community awareness.

PUBLISHER RICK ROBINSON
ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER Caroline Pinsker
EDITOR Jennifer Jhon

National award-winning South Florida Parenting is the magazine for families in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It is published monthly and distributed free at 2,400 locations by South Florida Community News, a division of Sun Sentinel Media Co.

EDITOR’S NOTE Time flies when you’re having fun Time is flying by. As a parent, you get a ing after-school snacks? lot of reminders from others about how It doesn’t help that leaving the house precious this time is while children are seems to be a significant challenge for my young. “Enjoy it, it doesn’t last,” people kids, no matter whose house they are say. “The time goes faster than leaving. In the past few years, I have you think.” spent at least an hour in every I try to remember this, I really average week waiting for them to do. But every year, January actually put on their shoes and surprises me. How can it be a socks (and other clothes if necesnew year already? sary) and walk out the door. Sometimes, the time isn’t If I had a magic remote control, going fast at all, such as when the stressful waiting times are the I’m an hour into homework time ones I would fast-forward. with my son, and I’m struggling I’d prefer to use that time instead JENNIFER to understand the complicated on the fun things: trying to teach JHON division of fourth grade. (Why my daughter how to ride her bike, can’t we simply divide numbers the way I laughing with my son at funny stories and was taught as a child?) Or when soccer movies, singing together in the car. Those practice is almost over, just 15 more minare the moments the advice-givers keep utes, but waiting for coach to blow his warning me about, the moments I’ll miss whistle to release my kids seems to take an as they get older and busier, and I go from eternity. being super cool mom to annoying and In other situations, time seems to pass embarrassing mom. at light-year speed. How can it be 7:30 a.m. I already miss my little girl’s voice and already? I swear I walked into the kitchen the way she used to say “wuv” (love) and to make coffee just seconds ago. What do “Nem-n-Nems” (M&Ms). you mean I’ve been here 20 minutes packSoon, when she learns to spell properly, I’ll miss the “Nots Av Luv” she writes for me. I’ve gotten really good at deciphering her phonetic writing; it will be a shame to let that skill wither away. But there is no slowing down time. My son will turn 10 this year. He’ll be allowed to play “Halo” in six short years (our agreed-upon deadline), and he’ll be allowed to use curse words in eight years – unless there is an alien invasion (his rule, not mine). My daughter will get halfway to driving age in 2018, a situation that concerns me much more than aliens. But even then, I have eight more years to prepare. That’s plenty of time … right? WRITE TO US Mail 333 SW 12th Ave., Deerfield Beach, FL 33224 E-mail editor@sfparenting.com Mark your calendars! Saturday, February 10 2-3pm Enchanted Castle Fairytales presented by Katie Adams Sunday, March 4 11am - 4 pm Nova Southeastern University Alvin Sherman Library The Snow Queen Saturday, January 13 2 – 3pm SToRy FesT! READ for the FUN OF IT! To learn more about our free family programming and library services visit: public.library.nova.edu/kids or call 954-262-5477 Parking is $1 per hour Find us on Nova Southeastern University Alvin Sherman Library 3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Boulevard Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Florida 33314-1013 A joint-use facility between Nova Southeastern University and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners 6 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018

BROWARD COUNTY NEWS SCHOOL CHOICE APPLICATIONS OPEN Broward County’s School Choice application window is open for students and their parents or guardians to apply for magnet schools, Nova schools or school reassignments in the district for the 2018-19 year. Magnet programs focus on a specific subject or track, such as health, aviation, arts, communications, STEM, the International Baccalaureate program, Montessori education and more. The Nova schools in Davie teach kindergarten through 12th grade on a single campus. Reassignment allows a student to attend a school other than the one whose area they live in. Transportation may not be provided. To browse School Choice options and apply, visit Browardschools.com/schoolchoice. The deadline is Feb. 7. FREE PERFORMANCES OF ‘HAMLET’ AT ARTSPARK Shakespeare Miami will perform “Hamlet” on Jan. 26-27 during the free Shakespeare in the Park at Hollywood’s ArtsPark in Young Circle. The production brings a full professional cast, period costumes and original music to the Bard’s tale of angst and vengeance in Denmark. Take in the show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A news release describes the play as “appropriate for families, however, parental discretion is advised.” Tickets are not required, and picnics are welcome. There is grass seating only; bring a chair or blanket. Learn more at shakespearemiami.com. GO BEHIND THE SCENES DURING BREAKFAST AT GULFSTREAM The Saturday morning Breakfast at Gulfstream program is back, offering families a $10 breakfast buffet, character appearances, tram rides and the chance to meet a horse from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 31. Kids under 2 eat free. Gulfstream Park is at 901 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach. Visit gulfstreampark.com. Curious George exhibit to open at Museum of Discovery and Science SOUTH FLORIDA PARENTING REPORT The insatiable curiosity of the little monkey known worldwide as Curous George is coming to Fort Lauderdale in a new exhibit opening Jan. 20 at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious” exhibit will introduce visitors to Curious George’s world and lead them on an interactive math, science and engineeringbased adventure as the play in the neighborhood where the monkey lives with his friend, The Man with the Yellow Hat. The exhibit’s content is based on educational standards developed by Minnesota Children’s Museum as well as national science and math standards for young children, according to a news release. Jan. 20 is also the opening of the “Clifford The Big Red Dog” exhibit at MODS. See Emily Elizabeth and Clifford in adventures that reinforce “Clifford’s Big Ideas” — 10 life lessons designed to help young children navigate their world: Share, Play Fair, Have Respect, Work Together, Be Responsible, PHOTO/COURTESY Be Truthful, Be Kind, Believe in Yourself, Be a Good Friend and Help Others. Both exhibits run through May 6 at the museum at 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Learn more at mods. org. STUDENTS CAN USE ID TO ACCESS LIBRARY RESOURCES Broward County Public Schools students can opt in to use their student ID numbers like library cards, according to a county news release. The Digital Direct Library Card program gives students easier access to databases and research tools, online newspapers and magazines, e-books, Rosetta Stone language-learning software, live online tutoring, online test prep and career planning help. Parents and guardians must sign a form to let their children join the program. The county still encourages students to get a regular library card, as the Digital Direct Library Card isn’t a physical card. JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 7

PALM BEACH COUNTY NEWS Boca art show seeks young artists SCHOOL CHOICE ENROLLMENT OPEN SOUTH FLORIDA PARENTING REPORT FILE PHOTO Applications are open for hundreds of Choice Programs and Career Academies at Palm Beach County schools for the next academic year. Opportunities are available at all grade levels. Choice Programs include the Arts continuum, International Baccalaureate, Dual Language, STEM and more; Career Academy options in grades 6 to 12 include Biomedical Sciences, Law, Culinary Arts, Engineering, Computer Science, Sports Management and others. The application can be found at palmbeachschools.org/choiceprograms and must be completed or mailed by Jan. 26 for most programs. Late applications are accepted but will be entered after all wait pool applicants are assigned. The lottery for the programs will be held in March. FREE PERFORMANCES OF ‘HAMLET’ AT MIZNER PARK Shakespeare Miami’s “Hamlet” is making a three-day run of free performances during Shakespeare in the Park at Mizner Park Amphitheater. The production brings a full professional cast, period costumes and original music to the Bard’s tale of angst and vengeance in Denmark. Take in the show at 8 p.m. Jan. 5-6 or at 6 p.m. Jan. 7. A news release describes the play as “appropriate for families, however, parental discretion is advised.” Tickets are not required; doors open an hour before showtime. No outside food or drink is allowed. Bring a chair or blanket, or rent a chair for $5 cash. Learn more at shakespearemiami.com 10 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 PHOTO/COURTESY The Boca Raton Fine Art Show, which runs Jan. 27-28 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton, is inviting young artists ages 9-19 (or grades 6-12) to enter their original works of art into the show’s Budding Artist Competition. Young artists have the opportunity to win one of four awards — one $100 Best of Youth Art and three $50 Youth Art Awards of Excellence — and to have their works displayed at the show. All categories of discipline will be accepted, and the deadline to enter is Jan. 10. Students may enter up to two pieces of art work for a fee of $3 per entry. Learn more at hotworks.org.

FAMILY | HEALTH & SAFETY Fermented foods during pregnancy — yes or no? Did your grandma make sauerkraut and store it in a large crock down in the cellar? Well, for her generation, that is something homemakers did to survive the winter. Today, folks are jumping back on the fermentation band wagon not to survive, but to thrive. According to a “Boston Globe” article, “The Newest Food Trend: Fermentation,” folks are flocking to this way of preserving and enhancing their food. That comes as no surprise when, in December 2015, the Whole Foods Market newsroom predicted the culture craze as one of the 2016 Top 10 food trends. The current fermented foods landscape is much more than your grandma’s sauerkraut. Recipes for everything from kimchi (a spicy Korean cabbage) to miso (fermented bean paste from Japan) to kombucha (a fermented black tea) are flooding the Internet. But are they safe for your unborn baby? The American Pregnancy Association lists several foods for pregnant moms to avoid because of the risk of bacteria, heavy metals or chemical contamination. They include raw meats, deli meats, fish with mercury or from polluted waters, smoked seafood, raw shellfish, raw eggs, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. It also recommends moms avoid caffeine because of its diuretic properties, alcohol because it interferes with the healthy development of the fetus, and unwashed vegetables. That’s quite a list. Add to that list other decisions, such as co-sleeping, swaddling, daycare and more, and a couple might lose the joy of the occasion. Because any conscientious mother wants to take extra care with the health of her unborn child, she’s going to ask where fermented foods fall into the mix. If kombucha contains alcohol, is it safe for an unborn child? And what about the bacteria in kimchi or sauerkraut? “Yes, generally it is safe,” said Carly Cooley, registered dietitian nutritionist. “The alcohol in kombucha is not enough, if drunk in moderation, to cause fetal alcohol syndrome.” But she urges caution. BY CAROL J. ALEXANDER “Pregnancy is not the time to start detoxing your body,” she said, referring to the No. 1 reason why people drink this fermented tea. “In fact, don’t try something new when you’re pregnant if you don’t know how your body will respond. And always discuss it with your healthcare provider.” Lacto-fermented foods are created by submerging vegetables in a brine solution, devoid of oxygen. This process creates an environment that facilitates the growth of the Lactobacillus (a good bacteria) normally found on the surface of all plants. In this environment, the Lactobacillus converts the sugars found in the vegetables into lactic acid, which acts as a natural preservative that inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria. In addition to preservation, lacto-fermentation generally increases the nutrients, as well as digestibility, of the fermented food. According to Cooley, as long as the food is prepared properly, practicing safe food handling, there should be no harmful bacteria for the pregnant mom to worry about. If a woman regularly consumes fermented foods before pregnancy, chances are she can continue throughout the pregnancy. But if she wants to begin eating ferments on a regular basis while pregnant, Cooley suggests keeping a food diary. That way, if new symptoms occur, she can pinpoint the offending food. Can a woman who has never taken much care with her diet experience a significant difference in her health and that of her baby by including fermented foods in her daily routine? “I don’t know,” said Cooley. “There’s not enough research to say. But it’s worth a try if you’re having something like constipation” and you want to relieve it naturally. “Improving the population of friendly intestinal flora is enough to cure stubborn cases of constipation,” said Dr. Deborah Gordon of Oregon, on her blog at DrDeborahMD.com. What could be easier than eating lacto-fermented foods to increase your intestinal flora? In addition to improving gut health, studies show that fermented foods increase nutrient absorption, boost the immune system, and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Whatever you do, said Cooley, when starting any change in your diet, do it gradually, discuss it with your doctor or midwife, and keep a food log. Freelance writer Carol J. Alexander has kombucha, pickles and sauerkraut fermenting on her counter on a regular basis. JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 11

FAMILY | HEALTH & SAFETY 10 tips for tear-free check-ups The average child will have nine wellness visits in their first two years of life, and at least one checkup every year after. For kids who tend to worry and even fear going to the doctor, this can be overwhelming. There are a few things parents can do to calm the fears of kids who have an upcoming checkup. DISCUSS WHAT WILL HAPPEN Before the appointment, talk to your child about what to expect. Be open and honest about what will happen at the appointment and why. “We talk about everything that may happen, good and scary,” said Sara Sinani, a mom of three boys. “It helps them prepare emotionally and keeps the image of the doctor as a ‘helper’ rather than someone to be feared.” After sharing what to expect , ask your child if he has any questions or concerns. Be honest and tell the truth so he knows what to expect, even if it is something unpleasant, like shots. “We encourage our kids to ask us, the nurses or doctors in order to get the info they need to feel comfortable,” Sinani said. The more information your child has, the more comfortable he will feel when the day of the check-up arrives. ROLEPLAY Playing doctor is not only fun for kids but it’s also a great way to get themselves more comfortable with the idea of visiting the doctor. Tara Sayers, a school nurse and mom of two, said, “I always buy kids ‘doctor kits’ for their first birthdays.” She suggests letting them touch the equipment before someone uses it on them. Becky Asher, a mom of triplet boys, suggests checking out library books or watching children’s videos like Daniel Tiger or Doc McStuffins to help kids learn what to expect from a doctor visit. Role playing helps kids act out their fears and concerns as well as become more comfortable with new situations. 12 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 BY SARAH LYONS 10 CHILDREN’S BOOKS ABOUT DOCTOR VISITS Books can help kids understand what to expect from an upcoming doctor visit and help them work through their fears. Check your local library for these titles to read with your child. A Visit to Dr. Duck by Rosemary Wells How Do Dinosaurs Get Well Soon? by Jane Yolen Nervous Nellie: A Book for Children Who Worry by Dr. Urmila Pai Biscuit Visits the Doctor by Alyssa Satin Capucilli The Berenstain Bears Go to the Doctor by Stan and Jan Berenstain Corduroy Goes to the Doctor by Don Freeman and Lisa McCue Froggy Goes to the Doctor by Jonathan London Doctor Maisy by Lucy Cousins George Visits the Doctor by Nicola Smee Sarah and Duck Visit the Doctor by Sarah Gomes Harris COME PREPARED When the day of the check-up arrives, try to be as prepared as possible. Pack items that will entertain your child if they have to wait, such as books, small toys, coloring books and crayons, or a tablet. Include any comfort items that may help your child if he is nervous or upset, and a cup of water. Check with the office to see if snacks are allowed before bringing one. Some offices to do not allow snacks due to risk of allergies in other patients. You might also consider bringing pain medication, such as Tylenol, to give after shots are administered. It’s best to wait until after the visit because an accurate temperature must be recorded before vaccines, and painkillers mask a fever if your child has one. It’s also important for the parent to prepare to be calm and supportive through the check-up. Children can sense our fears and nervousness. When mom and dad are calm and comfortable, the child will likely feel the same way. PLAN A REWARD Before the visit, set up a reward, big or small, for your child and let them know what to expect. Having something to look forward to after the check-up can make a reluctant child more willing to cooperate with the doctor. Choose something that will motivate your child. Some ideas could be a treat such as ice cream, a candy bar, going out for lunch, a trip to the the park or pool, or an opportunity to invite a friend over to play. Some parents may also decide to purchase a small toy or book their child has had their eye on. Whatever you decide to choose as a reward, explain to your child what it will be and how they will earn it. After the visit, tell them you are proud of them for their bravery and talk about how they felt during the appointment. When a child knows they can talk about their feelings honestly, they are usually more likely to discuss other fears in the future. Sarah Lyons is a freelance writer and stay-at-home mom of six children, including 3-year-old triplets.

FAMILY | TRAVEL Exploring Florida’s Panhandle, campground by campground BY BOB ROUNTREE For a taste of the seasons without the inconvenience of snow, go no farther than Florida’s Panhandle, especially during the winter months as snowbirds and tourists gravitate toward Central and South Florida. Our goal this fall was to escape wretched humidity in advance of the cold fronts that take the sting out of summer. So we packed our travel trailer and set out on a camping and kayaking safari, seeking a cool breeze in Florida’s Panhandle. We selected a handful of state parks for a balanced taste of this “other” Florida, where hills are higher than landfills, “real” trees decorate the horizon and the glistening sugar-sand beaches are on full display with their majestic dunes rolling gently to an emerald sea. SUWANNEE RIVER STATE PARK 3631 201st Path, Live Oak; 386-362-2746, floridastateparks.org/park/SuwanneeRiver Our safari kicked off along the legendary Suwannee River, where our kayaks could get wet and our legs could warm up on wilderness trails. Just off Interstate 10, a wee bit west of Interstate 75, Suwannee River State Park was the perfect rest stop after a demanding drive via Florida’s Turnpike and I-75. Suwannee River State Park is at the junction of two rivers, the scenic Withlacoochee River joining the Suwannee to continue its lazy journey to the Gulf of Mexico. A boat ramp in the park allows you to explore both rivers from a kayak, canoe or small motorboat. The campground’s 30 well-equipped campsites accommodate both tents and RVs, and it’s hard to beat for an all-inclusive $22 a night, plus taxes and the one-time $6.70 booking fee on ReserveAmerica.com. Seniors and the disabled pay half that. Day visitors pay $5 per vehicle. The park also has five two-bedroom BOB ROUNTREE, FLORIDARAMBLER.COM/COURTESY cabins for $100 per night (no discounts) with heating and cooling, an electric fireplace, screened porch and kitchenette, kitchen utensils and linens, six persons max per cabin. Six designated trails will provide all the hiking options you need, the shortest trails being less than a mile and the longest trail 12.5 miles. GRAYTON BEACH STATE PARK 357 Main Park Road Santa Rosa Beach;850-267-8300, floridastateparks.org/park/GraytonBeach Next stop was a beach long on our bucket list because of the constant praise it receives from coastal ecologist Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, more commonly known as “Dr. Beach,” whose annual list of Top 10 Beaches in America is widely regarded. This year, Dr. Beach ranked Grayton Beach at No. 4. “This beach boasts of its sugarwhite sand and emerald green water where development has been restrained so big sand dunes still dominate the landscape,” he wrote. The majestic dunes along the milelong beach harbor a unique collection of brackish lakes, and you can paddle from one to the other, as we did. Bicycles are big here. Paved multiuse trails offer access to a state forest as well as neighboring Grayton Beach. Forest roads in the adjacent 22,000-acre Port Washington State Forest offer many miles of excellent off-road cycling. There are two campground loops, one old and one new. The old campground is cozy, private and treeshaded, ideal for tents and small trailers, while the new campground is more spacious and open, catering more to recreation vehicles. Sometime in 2018, the old campground is scheduled to close for “improvements,” but if you ask me, no improvements are required. Many of the sites are on a dune lake, offering easy access to an afternoon on the water. Sites in the old campground include water and electric for $24 per night, and the new campground offers water, electric and sewer hookups for $30 per night. The park also has 30 two-bedroom, one-bath duplex cabins in a restrictedaccess section of the park near the beach. Cabin fees are seasonal, rangJANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 15

ing from $110 to $130 per night. HENDERSON BEACH STATE PARK Henderson Beach State Park; 850-837-7550, floridastateparks.org/park/HendersonBeach Dr. Beach missed this one, at least in 2017. A short hop down the coastal highway, U.S. 98, you’ll find Henderson Beach State Park tucked behind the beach dunes in Destin. In my opinion, it’s Grayton Beach’s equal. Four loops of 15 campsites each have been carved out of the beach’s secondary dune system, and campers access the beach via their own quarter-mile boardwalk and nature trail. All 60 sites have been recently improved with convenient access to two bathhouses, which are air-conditioned and heated. The gravel-based campsites are more suited to RVs and cost $30 per night, plus tax and the $6.70 reservation fee. As in all state parks, water and electric are included. There are no cabins. Day visitors pay $6 per vehicle, 16 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 should you choose other lodging in neighboring Destin. The sunset on Henderson Beach provided our most memorable evening of the trip. The beach was empty and the sunset amazing as a soft breeze synced with gentle waves easing ashore. It was hard to leave. THREE RIVERS STATE PARK 7908 Three Rivers Park RoadSneads; 850-482-9006, floridastateparks.org/park/Three-Rivers Three Rivers gets its name from the Chattahoochee and Flynt rivers, which join here to form Lake Seminole, which tumbles over a man-made dam into the Apalachicola River. And as a camping experience, Three Rivers was the high point of our trip, ranking among our favorite campgrounds in the entire state of Florida. Every one of the 30 campsites in Three Rivers State Park has at least a partial view of Lake Seminole, and the campground is set in a dense hardwood and pine forest of rolling hills and ravines. We were on the lakefront, so we were able to launch our kayaks directly from our campsite. Inland sites, which were spacious and scenic, can launch from the community boat ramp. The camping fee at Three Rivers State Park was just $15, which includes water and electric, plus tax and the standard $6.70 booking fee for reservations. The park also has one wellequipped lakefront cabin that goes for $65 per night. ABOUT FLORIDA STATE PARKS Reservations can be made 11 months in advance at 800-326-3521 or floridastateparks.org/content/make-reservation All campgrounds in Florida state parks include water and electric, picnic tables and grills, or fire rings, as well as a dump station. Some sites also have clotheslines and lantern posts. Some parks have primitive campsites for backpackers with no amenities, although some offer potable water. Pets are allowed in most Florida state park campgrounds, although leashes are required and restrictions will likely apply in other areas of the parks. Beaches are off-limits.

January STUFF WE LOVE GOOGLE HOME The Google Home voiceactivated speaker is similar to an Amazon Echo but the family-friendly Google Assistant features lift it above the competition. Families can set up as many as six family members with voice recognition and parent-controlled Google accounts so kids can safely stream music, get homework help and play over 50 games and activities on the device. The Google Home can tell stories; play games such as trivia, freeze dance and musical chairs; set alarms and timers; give weather, news and traffic reports; and control smart-home elements. A very cool feature called “Everyday Heroes” allows users to choose questions to ask professionals such as veterinarians, animators and astronauts, giving kids a fun, interactive way to learn. You can also try out the Google Assistant in a smaller package, the Google Home Mini. $129 and $49 (Mini), store.google.com DEW PUFFS Clean your skin the healthy way with a Dew Puff super-soft sponge instead of scrubs and toners that can dry out sensitive skin. Soak the Dew Puff with water to soften the konjac root sponge for cleansing, then enjoy the feel of the Puff on your skin. The original sponge is safe for all skin types, even baby. Or treat your face with the Bamboo Charcoal Dew Puff to help prevent breakouts or with the Asian Clay Dew Puff for drier skin. $8, dewpuff.com CUROXEN FIRST AID OINTMENT Treat injuries naturally with Curoxen First Aid ointment, an organic, all-natural ointment made with organic olive oil, calendula and lavender essential oil. Curoxen is proven to be effective at killing bacteria, and it also comes in a painrelief formula with arnica. $12.99, www.curoxen.com or amazon.com MUNCH MITT SHEAMOISTURE 100% VIRGIN COCONUT OIL BABY COLLECTION Treat your baby’s skin (and yours) to some extra moisture during Florida’s dry season with SheaMoisture’s Coconut Oil Baby Collection. The line’s Wash & Shampoo ($10.99) and lotion ($9.99) are made of coconut oil, Murumuru butter and a soft sweet pea fragrance, keeping skin soft and sweet-smelling without the chemicals and heavy fragrances found in other baby products. sheamoisture.com Ease teething pain with the undroppable Malarkey Kids’ Munch Mitt, a teething mitt made with foodgrade silicone for little ones with new teeth. The BPA- and phthalate-free mitt stays securely on baby’s hand and has a crinkly backing to fascinate your little one with both texture and sound. The Munch Mitt comes with travel/wash bag and is available in green, purple shimmer, pink shimmer and aqua blue. Ages 3-12 months. $18.99, munchmitt.com/shop JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 17

PARENTING | ADVICE Choosing a tutor for your child G race Kelley was like many other fourth-grade students. She started off the school year with ambitious plans of acing every subject. “She was so excited and wanted to do well in school,” said her father, Alan. But several weeks into the school year, that excitement waned. “Her math papers were coming home with 30 and 40 percentiles. It shot her confidence to work so hard and get these kinds of grades.” Nicholas Connell was about halfway through first grade when his parents realized he was having academic issues. “As we read with him at home, we noticed he was memorizing words rather than sounding them out,” said his mother, Deborah. “I was concerned and didn’t know if he was a slow learner or just having problems.” After talking with his teacher and guidance counselor, the Connells decided get their son help. There are a number of signs that a child needs a tutor, said Debbie Martini of Sylvan Learning Center. “These could include difficulty doing homework, unfinished assignments, poor test grades, frustration and tears.” Laura Kouba, a learning support teacher at a private school, agrees. “Frustration while doing homework is a sure sign. So is hiding test scores. One thing I WHERE TO LOOK FOR A TUTOR ■ Start with the school: the child’s teacher, principal or guidance counselor ■ Ask family, friends, co-workers ■ Check with Better Business Bureau ■ Go online ■ Locate ads in local newspapers and magazines 20 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 BY DENISE YEARIAN QUESTIONS TO ASK WHEN CHOOSING A TUTOR ■ What age do you tutor? ■ Is it for remedial work only? Or do you do enrichment and maintenance, too? ■ What subjects do you offer? ■ Do you have summer programs? ■ Can my child go during school hours? hear from parents is that they themselves are frustrated and oftentimes don’t know how to help. When it gets to this level, the family should consider tutoring,” she said. “I think all kids can benefit from tutoring,” Martini said. “It’s for remedial, but we also do a lot of enrichment and maintenance work, too.” Before finding a tutor, discuss it with your child. “Keep the conversation as positive as possible,” said Beverly Stewart, president and director of Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc. “You are trying to get the child to buy in: ‘You know how reading is kind of hard sometimes? We’re going to meet with someone who can help you.’ Most kids are OK with this because they don’t want to struggle with school work.” Dodi Hebert found this to be true. “Ryan has struggled with reading since he was in kindergarten, and I’ve tried to get help through the school.” But because he wasn’t labeled special needs, there were always roadblocks. “This past year, he was being tested to get into ninth grade at a private school, and his tests scores came back at a sixthgrade reading level. That’s when we talked with him. He already knew there was a problem; he was tired of struggling and ready to get help.” When choosing a tutor, start with a good recommendation. “I began with the school and asked if they could recom- ■ Do you offer diagnostic testing? Is it required? ■ Do you teach in small group sessions or one-on-one? ■ Where does tutoring take place? ■ What qualifications do you/your teachers have? ■ What if my child has a personal problem with the tutor? Can I get another one? ■ How often is the child required to go? ■ Can you work sessions around my family’s schedule? ■ How often will I receive progress reports? Will they be written or verbal? ■ What is the duration of the contract? ■ How much do you charge? ■ Are there any hidden fees? mend anyone,” Connell said. “Then I asked my sister and a few people at work.” “Word of mouth is an excellent approach,” Kouba said. More important are credentials. “You need to know who is working with your kids — if they have the

PARENTING | ADVICE Teaching your kids about New Year’s resolutions BY MEAGAN RUFFING A s my kids have gotten older, their questions about New Year’s resolutions have gotten more detailed: “What is New Year’s?” “Why do you make resolutions?” “What does resolution mean?” “Can anyone make a resolution?” “What happens if you don’t follow through with it?” If I didn’t hold myself accountable before, now I have three little faces staring back at me that will. So why not include the kids on this year’s resolution making? This will look different for every family depending on how old your children are. My advice is to start small and pick one thing you think your kids can do. Setting them up for success will only increase their chances of seeing their resolution through and, as a result, feeling extra good about themselves. My 5-year-old daughter, Hannah, has been an emotional roller coaster lately. Because this is something I have been 24 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 TRY THIS: wanting to work on, and I about what it means to want Tell your kids that what know it’s something everyto improve, better yourself a resolution boils down one in our household will and try new things. to is making a benefit from, I suggested 2. Have a sense of hucommitment to do her New Year’s resolution mor. Your son might want something better for be to come to me first when his resolution to be someyourself or for telling me how she feels thing silly, such as only someone else. (happy, sad, angry, annoyed, eating purple foods for a year. etc.). Each time she does this You know and I know that correctly – meaning, before she probably won’t last long, but that’s starts whining – I will give her a sticker fine. If he’s really interested in doing to put on her sticker chart. When her this, it would be a great teaching experisticker chart fills up, she can go to the ence. Think of all the foods you guys will store and pick out a reward. end up learning about. And you never There are 5 important steps you can know, this might end up being a clever take as the parent when helping your way of finally getting him to try eggplant. child succeed at their New Year’s resolu3. Be a support. One of the best things tion this year. about being a kid is having a wild imagi1. Keep it simple. They’re kids. Their nation. Let your child run with that. Be resolutions will probably look different her biggest supporter. If she really wants than yours, and that’s OK. This isn’t supto be a unicorn starting January 1, do posed to be an end-all, be-all type thing. everything in your power to make that Involving your children with New Year’s happen. She will remember the mom who resolutions is just a fun way to teach them tried and the mom who taped on her horn

every day because that is what she believed would be an incredible way to ring in the New Year. Something like this is such a great way to get her interested in reading about unicorns and may even spark her interest in drawing her own My Little Pony. 4. Model good behavior. As the parent, I keep my resolutions low-key and something the entire family can be in on. It helps set the tone for the house, and it’s a fun way to let my husband and kids help me succeed in seeing it through. Several years ago, my resolution was to floss my teeth every morning. It was something I wanted to do, and I needed that extra incentive to make it happen. Guess what? My kids floss their teeth every night because they see me doing it, and we all have fun picking out different types of dental floss when we’re at the store together. 5. Celebrate and congratulate even if you stop. Even if your daughter’s resolution only lasts a few days or a few hours, celebrate the fact that she was brave enough to say out loud what she wanted to do. These are the years when our children need to know they are free to explore their dreams in a safe place. These are the years when kids need to know their parents are their biggest fans. To get things rolling, jot down a few ideas with your kids about possible resolutions. Start by telling them what a New Year’s resolution means. Tell them that what it boils down to is making a commitment to do something better for yourself or for someone else. When you put it like that, it continues to set the foundation for making good choices, and what parent doesn’t want that for their child? Meagan Ruffing is a parenting journalist, author and speaker who tries to make a New Year’s resolution each year. To find out what she’s picked this year as well as what each of her children have picked for their resolutions, visit her at meaganruffing.com and everywhere on social media. JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 25

PARENTING | ADVICE Mind the Children Help your child increase focus, reduce anxiety and cultivate empathy through the practice of mindfulness. M indfulness is a term that gets a lot of attention these days. We see it on the covers of books, in magazine headlines, and on links as we scroll through our newsfeeds. It might seem like the latest fad, another buzzword filling up the communal space. But mindfulness is, at its core, a simple and profoundly beneficial concept. It is as easy — and as complicated — as training your mind to be aware of where you are and what is happening in the moment, instead of wandering off to other, more abstract thoughts. The father of modern mindfulnesss is Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn, who founded the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) program at the University of Massachusetts. Based in the tradition of Buddhist mediation, mindfulness is “the awareness that arises through paying attention on purpose in the present moment, non-judgementally.” MBSR cognitive therapy was designed to help the chronically ill deal with their pain. But its applications have expanded to address myriad conditions from depression and addiction to ADHD to childbirth. Elizabeth Charron is a licensed midwife and the owner of Palms Birth House, which offers classes in hypnobirthing, a meditative practice that involves visualization. She travels all over Broward and Palm Beach counties caring for new mothers. “What stops a lot of people from having a natural birth is the fear of the discomfort, but the discomfort is something that’s occurring in your body, not in your mind. Hypnobirthing helps your brain register the sensations in a different light. So if you can control how you process the pain, you’re going to be able to proceed with your labor. It doesn’t actually change the way your body is working, it changes the way your mind sees it.” Mindfulness isn’t only for pain or those suffering chronic conditions. It can benefit almost anyone, including 28 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 BY REBECCA MCBANE children. “There are studies that show that it does provide children with increases in focus and attention and reduction in anxiety, improvement in impulse control and emotional regulation, and it cultivates tolerance with an increase in empathy and compassion,” said Silvia Rojas, managing director of Mindful Kids Miami, a nonprofit organization that offers mindfulness training to school children in MiamiDade County. “The qualities of awareness and compassion, that’s innate in all of us, but those qualities have to be practiced,” Rojas said. “What mindfulness does is exercise those qualities so the children can experience it, and they will turn to that instead of other qualities. “Have you ever heard the story of the two wolves? It’s about a child speaking to his grandfather, who tells him that in each one of us, there’s two wolves — the one that fosters love and kindness and compassion and the other that fosters anger and hatred. The boy asks the grandfather who wins and the grandfather replies, ‘Whoever you feed.’ ” Mindfulness, Rojas said, feeds the good wolf. While Mindful Kids Miami does offer programs designed for children directly, they prefer to teach the teachers. “We really focus on educating the teachers and counselors in the schools, the health care providers and the parents, because what research shows — and what teachers report back to us — what makes the biggest difference to the child is when the adults around them embody mindfulness. They are then able to weave in mindfulness practices throughout the day rather than creating a specific lesson. It becomes innate in how they interact with the children.” It’s the difference between taking a class in a second language and studying in a country where you’re surrounded by native speakers. This means, for parents at home, the best way to teach your children mindfulness is to practice it yourself. “If you develop your own mindfulness practice, you will be aware when you get reactive with your child, and you will be able to moderate your own interactions with your child as op-

posed to just lashing out without really understanding what the affect could be,” Rojas said. What does that look like in practical terms? “I understand that people want a quick fix. ‘What can I do right now?’ And mindfulness can be very different from a quick fix. It’s a continuous practice,” said Dorlis Banbanaste, Mindful Kids Miami’s program and communications director. She suggests parents take a mindfulness course. As a certified MBSR trainer, Banbanaste emphasizes the ongoing nature of mindfulness practice, that one is never done learning and growing. However, she said, there some are simple ways to embody and exemplify mindfulness at home right away, specifically through mono-tasking. “Anything can be done mindfully,” Banbanaste said. “Just you reading a book to your child without the TV on. Just sitting having a snack, asking yourself, ‘What’s there to be noticed? The colors, the smells.’ “Turn to your child and ask them to do the same: Describe the taste and texture of the cookie, the smell. What is happening around us right now that we can experience?” According to Banbanaste, such moments of stopping and taking notice are what’s known as informal practice. Formal mindfulness practices, such as those taught in MBSR, can involve specific yoga-type movements and positions as well as classic meditative techniques, such as the familiar image of someone sitting quietly, eyes closed, taking deep breaths. However, the goal of mindfulness is not to become an expert in mediation. Life isn’t lived cross-legged on a mediation pillow, after all. Rather, meditation is a tool, an exercise to achieve something greater. “Hopefully, we’re doing the formal practice,” Banbanaste said, “sitting and breathing so that we can then have informal moments when we’re walking the dog or sitting with our family, when we’re living it, not just when we’re alone.” Rebecca McBane is a freelance writer. KIDS CLASSES Kids can learn mindfullness at the following: Broward Meditation Center, 7740 Nova Dr. Suite B4, Davie, 954-815-8604, browardmeditation.org Kids class is every Thursday at 10 a.m. RSVP required. $10 for each 1-hour session. Mindful Kids Miami, class at Riviera Presbyterian Church, 5275 Sunset Drive, Miami, 305-270-3262, mindfulkidsmiami.org Class for ages 7-9 on Thursdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. DID YOU KNOW? 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers for their babies. Parents cannot use food stamps or WIC to purchase diapers. Dirty diapers can lead to serious health issues and even kidney damage. Miami Diaper Bank is a nonprofit serving underprivileged babies with diaper need throughout South Florida so they can be dry, happy & healthy! Join us in being the voice of South Florida babies! To get involved visit: www.miamidiaperbank.com @miamidiaperbank JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 29

father can treat thousands of patients simultaneously. “But we’re always here to support,” Sagie said. “Customer service is very important.” Families start the program with a video tutorial on how to use the TheraPee pad and the online tracking system. They report progress daily, and every two weeks, a video report is generated with advice, quizzes and further instruction for parents and children. Families with questions can get answers on the TheraPee website at bedwettingclinics.com or the TheraPee Facebook page, which is a dynamic and informative resource for parents, Sagie said. Parents can also chat with a therapist or even arrange Skype sessions for more challenging issues. Parent involvement is key to the TheraPee system. “We found there are a lot of misconceptions about bedwetting, a lot of parent mistakes,” Sagie said. One of those is waking the child up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, he said. Bedwetting is characterized by extremely deep sleep, so the first challenge of therapy is training the body to recognize the signals the bladder is sending out in the middle of the night. When parents wake their children, they block that learning. “You’re not letting the system get used to handling the problem,” Sagie said. Another mistake, he said,is fluid restriction before bedtime. Doing so is “not really training the bladder to cope with normal liquids,” Sagie said. “Even if it is successful, as soon as the child has another cup of water before bedtime, TIPS FOR PARENTS Obioma Nwobi, M.D., a pediatric nephrologist with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, offers the following tips to parents to help their child deal with a bedwetting problem: ■ Provide emotional support and reassure your child that bedwetting is not going to last forever. ■ Tell your child if you or other family members also wet the bed when young. ■ Limit the fluids your child drinks in the evening. ■ Avoid drinks that can irritate the bladder, such as caffeinated beverages, including coffee and tea ■ Remind your child to go to the bathroom one final time before bedtime. ■ Have your child help you change wet sheets in the morning, not as punishment but to provide an extra incentive to stay dry. ■ Praise your child when he or she has a dry night. ■ Create a motivational system with a reward for having a series of dry nights. Finally, be patient. Remind yourself and your child that bedwetting usually goes away on its own. Continued on PAGE 34 Moms Creating SAVE $ financial freedom.com What difference could additional income make? Work for yourself Peace of mind Travel more Live debt-free Have quality family time Enjoy carefree retirement Helping Families Since 1985 • No Selling • No Inventory • No Risk *Free informational webcasts webcas asts & workshops as ps 954-614-8487 www.MomsCreatingFinancialFreedom.com 149 UP TO IN JANUARY! CONNECT IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE. Join early, save BIG! In January, your joiner fee will be the same as the day you join. For example, join on the 5th and pay only $5! The earlier you join, the more you save! *Monthly membership fees apply. SaveYMCA.org /YMCASPBC @YMCAofSPBC YMCAofSPBC DeVos-Blum Family Y of Boynton Beach 855.867.9894 Peter Blum Family Y of Boca Raton 855.665.5452 JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 33

We heal for families. Best Place to Deliver Your Baby & Best Maternity Care Palm Beach County – St. Mary’s Medical Center Best ER for Kids & Best Pediatric Hospital Palm Beach County – Palm Beach Children’s Hospital When injuries and illness progress beyond the family first-aid kit, isn’t it reassuring that St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital are practically in your backyard? With the highest level of adult and pediatric trauma care, an elite Comprehensive Stroke Center, the largest Level III NICU in Palm Beach County and Palm Beach County’s largest children’s hospital, many families have come to depend on us for more than three generations. 34 We heal for you. We heal for them. To learn more about our life-saving technologies Join our Kids Club for Kids’ Activities and Healthy Events 844-366-9814 • StMarysMC.com 877-836-2927 • PalmBeachChildrensHospital.com southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 Continued from Page 33 there is a high chance he is going to wet the bed.” The idea is to teach the body to deal with any circumstances. “We need to train the brain. We also need to address the bladder, strengthen the sphincter muscles, expand the bladder capacity.” The first two weeks of TheraPee can be challenging as parents turn away from coping methods and rely on Sagie’s system to begin training the child. The alarm pad may wake them up several times a night, he said, but after the first two weeks, it gets much easier. The combination of daily reporting, a star chart, exercises and feedback to address elements at the right time to the right patient helps the child succeed faster, Sagie said. “Every tiny element in this program is based on decades of clinical experience with more than 40,000 children.” Most children begin responding to the TheraPee system in two to six weeks. Complete dryness takes three to five months on average, he said. If parents don’t see progress, Sagie encourages them to contact him personally to evaluate the issue. But “in four months, we should expect to see at least 50 to 70 percent success,” he said. Sagie said TheraPee works because “we have managed to imitate what we are doing in our walk-in clinics, but in a computer program. So the therapist can ask a question, and he’ll just answer by clicking the mouse on the screen and get immediate feedback. “So it’s the closest you can get to interacting with a therapist in the clinic, and you’ll get the exact same elements, the exact same feedback, everything exactly the same as it’s done in the clinic,” he said. “It’s not as easy as preparing some kind of CD with a couple of videos and sending them to everyone, ‘Just do these exercises. It will work.’ It wouldn’t work.” With my daughter, the interactive videos and continuous encouragement made all the difference. Yes, those first few weeks were tough, but once she started recognizing the feeling of a full bladder at night, her progress was amazing. On week six, she had her first solid week of dryness, and at week nine, she started a run of dry nights that lasted more than a month. I went from waking every night at midnight to getting a full night of sleep, and by now, we’ve said goodbye to her “peepee pad” forever. We’re dry at last.

STAGES: CHILD Will childâ€™s lies become a lifelong bad habit? BY MEGHAN LEAHY, SPECIAL TO THE WASHINGTON POST Q: My daughter started kindergarten this year, and I've caught her lying about a few things. They are minor and wouldn't be a big deal but for the dishonesty. For example, I noticed that her lunch account showed her buying lunch on days when I had sent lunch with her. I asked her about it, and she denied having bought her lunch. I checked with the cafeteria workers, and they confirmed that she had bought her lunch. I'm not sure how to handle this, especially because these situations have occurred when I was just asking a question to clarify something, not because she was anywhere close to getting into trouble. I'm concerned that dishonesty about little things now will lead to dishonesty about big things later. Do I let it slide or do something to address it? A: I get a surprising number of questions about children who are lying, so I want you to know you are not alone. That's not to say it's not annoying or alarming; it can be. It also falls into the norm of behaviors we see from children this age (assuming she is 5 or 6 years old). 36 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 Why do children lie? If we can't answer this question, we will fumble around with poor solutions that not only don't help the child but also could make the lying worse. Humans are built to be together. Our primary desire is to belong to one another. This is a primal drive; it is not conscious. For children, the need to belong to their parents or caretakers is critical and drives much of the behavior we see. But as children attend school and are surrounded by their peers, they also want to be like their friends. I am guessing your daughter is friends with a group whose leader buys her lunch every day, making your daughter want to buy her lunch, too. This is not a premeditated decision on your daughter's part. I am confident she didn't bring her lunch to school and think, "Little does Mom know, I am going to buy my lunch today and then lie to her." She is not mature enough for that kind of subterfuge. She was with her friends, they were buying lunch, and she wanted to be like her friends. Pretty easy to get, right? Perhaps she did it for another reason. Maybe she disliked your lunch and spotted the hot pizza. She could have forgotten her lunch upstairs, and the folks in the cafeteria supplied her with a lunch that she liked better. I'm willing to bet that whatever she did, she wasn't trying to get into trouble. Why did she lie? As much as she wants to be like her friends, as soon as you ask about this discrepancy, your daughter's alarm system activates. Remember, her biological drive is to belong to you. And what would divide you? The fact that she didn't eat the lunch you made her! She thinks, "Don't disappoint Mom!" and a lie pops out. When children are older and have these big brains whirring with a bit more maturity, the lies can become more deliberate. But when a child is 5? She just wants everything to be OK between you and her. The lie is ridiculous (of course you will find out the truth), and it doesn't matter that she can't defend herself. She simply can't stand a separation between you, physical or emotional. When you understand this, you can see your child with empathy and a soft heart. As for the worry of her becoming a

chronic liar, let me explain how children become dishonest teens and adults. At some point in a dishonest person's life, a lie sprang forth to not cause separation. The lie was not couched in anything sinister or evil; it was protection against vulnerability and pain. The dishonest person was either actively shamed or perceived shame and separation (this is an important point -- not everything is the parent's fault) at the exposure of the lie, and the brain went into panic mode. Shame turns people away from vulnerability and, as a result, from honesty. Think about it: The child has lied, and now we will take their nose and rub it in it, as we do with a dog that left a mess on the living room rug. Shame, shame, shame. The child's brain says: "The lie was bad, but the honesty was worse. We are not doing that again." And the dishonesty begins. Can this cycle be undone? Yes. You can also stop this cycle from beginning in the first place. Here's how to handle this lie. 1. Check your anger before you talk to your child. If you are going "to teach her a lesson" or interrogate her, take a beat. Or many beats. The lie has been said, and the lunch has been eaten. This is not a time-sensitive crisis that has to be erience g! p x e e l b a tt e g An unfor ess in Trainin inc for your Pr A pr prem premier emie em ierr Pr ie Prin Princess ince in cess ce ss Birthday Birt Bi rtrthd hday hd ay PParty arty ar ty EExperience xper xp erie er ienc ie ncee nc for your special Event or Birthday Party. addressed right away. 2. Don't ask the child whether she lied when you know the truth. I mean, really. Even a shred of logic shows this is not the direction you want to go. It is entrapment. Just proceed with the truth: "Isabelle, I know you bought your lunch four times this month." Just say it. 3. Don't ask her why she lied. I told you the answer to this question already. She lied to prevent separation between the two of you, not because she is Bernie Madoff. 4. Get curious about the reasons behind the lie. "So, Isabelle, I bet it was fun and delicious to get lunch from the cafeteria. I used to love pizza day at my school." Have a sparkle in your eye, not a "give me the truth, ya rotten kid" look. See whether she can meet your eyes with the recognition of "Mom gets it!" A shared look of kindness indicates that there is no separation between the two of you. This means you can proceed. 5. Make a new plan. This step requires that you let the lie go. You will see it for what it is: a young child making a mistake. The new plan may sound like "Isabelle, it sounds like you love to buy lunch. Let's do this: You get to buy lunch __________." (You choose what you would princessruss princessrus20174154 754-465-3668 princessrus.com Leahy is the mother of three daughters. She holds a bachelor's degree in English and secondary education, a master's degree in school counseling and is a certified parent coach. LORIKEET LOFT NOW OPEN • Face Painting • Hair & Make-Up Tutorials • Glitter Wands • Tiaras • And Gowns Ask us about Bounce Houses, Pop Corn and Cotton Candy and Pony RRides, Photo and Video We are ex experienced with Special Needs Nee ds Children! Your Dream is our Co Comma Command! mmand! mma nd! like to happen here. Two days a week? Once a month? She chooses? You choose?) The point is that you are planning for what will happen next. If you cannot or will not allow her to buy lunch, your plan needs to talk about how your daughter will be disappointed, and that is OK. 6. Let your daughter know that although you don't love a fib, you always love her. No matter what. Remember: Shame turns people into liars. You don't have to love that your daughter told a fib about a lunch. This is the first of many mistakes she will make in her lifetime. Your job isn't to shame and punish; it's to love her, lead her and stick with her. No matter what. That is what a parent does. Her memory of the moment will be "I told a fib, Mom found out, we talked about it, and she and I are still OK. Mom loves me no matter what." This is what creates honest, loving adults. Good luck. FEED THE LORIKEETS Jan. 6th Register Online Now Small additional charge to feed lorikeets palmbeachzoo.org JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 37

STAGES | PRETEEN Dealing with catcalls BY EILEEN HOENIGMAN MEYER, SPECIAL TO THE WASHINGTON POST DID YOU My 11-year-old daughed and muttered something KNOW? ter has enjoyed many about how we women have The Girl Scouts of new experiences reto be careful. It felt like a America notes that cently: First soccer goal, cop-out. I usually welcome one in 10 girls is first solo trip to the tough conversations, but in catcalled before her store, first time as a this case I was tongue-tied. 11th birthday. community volunteer. I wish I could tell her that There was also another, I respond strongly and strateless enjoyable, first. While she gically to cat-callers, but I’ve was in our front yard, wearing never found the right approach, and her favorite T-shirt, which proclaims: all of the options seem fraught. If I an“Unicorns are real,” a man drove by, swer, it might be misinterpreted as inyelled a comment and whistled loudly. terest. If I flick him off, that might seem I didn’t witness this, but my daughter like an invitation. So I usually get emand my 10-year-old son said the driver barrassed, and freeze. was an adult, not a teenager. I remember That’s not a solution, and it’s cerhow odd it felt when I was a girl getting tainly not a response I feel comfortable sexual attention from grown men. I’ve teaching my daughter. So, particularly felt prepared to discuss many complexin light of recent stories about politiities that accompany my daughter’s cians and other famous men victimizing evolution into young adulthood, but I women and teenage girls, I set out to choked on this one. I realized that I’ve better understand this behavior, and never handled this well myself. I blankcome up with an effective approach for 38 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 her, and myself. The Girl Scouts of America notes that 1 in 10 girls is catcalled before her 11th birthday. Surveys conducted by Cornell University’s ILR School and the nonprofit organization Hollaback! reveal nearly 85 percent of American female respondents report facing street harassment before age 17; nearly 70 percent before age 14. Almost 80 percent of women report they were followed by harassers at some point. Amanda Burgess-Proctor, associate professor of criminal justice at Oakland University and an expert in genderbased violence, sexual assault and crime, points out that girls and women of color are more likely to experience street harassment, and at a greater risk of being victimized physically or sexually. Being targeted on the street can have a negative emotional impact, especially

for young victims. “Catcalling can have a variety of deleterious effects on girls who are developing sexually, intellectually and emotionally,” says Claudia Luiz, author of “The Making of a Psychoanalyst: Studies in Emotional Education.” “On the most basic level, it is objectifying, and therefore shaming and frightening . . . There is nothing positive about non-subtle sexual admiration that is not invited . . . the dynamic is devoid of respect.” Burgess-Proctor points out that while female victims don’t initiate the behavior, they are routinely taxed with its prevention. “We often talk about sexual harassment as if it’s some inevitable condition of the environment,” she says. “If I go outside and leave my unprotected skin exposed to the sun for long periods of time, I will get sunburn. We can’t change the way the sun operates. But that’s not what this is. So our attention is focused on girls: Wear sunscreen, wear long sleeves and reapply. “That’s what we’re talking about when we’re talking about how women and girls can respond to this, but the real change won’t come unless the social norms governing men’s interactions with women change,” she adds. “I think that starts from the way we raise our sons. I think it will take men. I really believe it will take other men interceding.” For men to intercede, and for boys to learn how to become advocates, it’s important for them to be able to empathize. In talking with the men in my family, however, I discovered that while they wouldn’t engage in this behavior, they don’t fully understand why it’s upsetting. They have a somewhat romanticized idea about how it would feel to hear comments about their appearance from a passerby. “What I wish more people understood is that especially in this public setting, especially from strangers, women are experiencing a comment in the context of, in the reality of, sexual violence,” Burgess-Proctor says. “It’s hard to feel flattered by a comment if your brain has already moved on to ‘Where is this going? Am I in danger? Is he going to follow me?’ We can’t divorce these individual leering comments or these unwanted, unprompted sexual comments. We can’t divorce that from the reality that women experience sexual victimization.” As male advocates hone their aware- ness, it may be helpful for them to recognize the similarities between street harassment and comments from social media trolls. Anonymity emboldens catcallers to utter things they wouldn’t say otherwise, even when the people they target are children. “It affords a freedom of expression that is probably otherwise denied to these men in most other social circles,” Continued on PAGE 41 JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 39

Continued from Page 39 Luiz says. “Because it HOW TO HELP: feels so Remind kids they have good, the power to say “no,” catcalleven to an adult, when ing men someone infringes on are often their rights or personal blind to space with an the underinappropriate request lying frusor comment. tration, rage and powerless ness.” Male advocates need to understand that catcalls are often a sign of anger and aggression toward women, which is what makes it so frightening, especially for child victims. It’s important to create a family culture of open discussion, instilling awareness by talking about experiences you’ve had or witnessed. Discuss how street harassment made you feel, and how you responded. “For both girls and boys, talking about what they feel is validating and healing,” Luiz says. “It opens up channels of understanding.” Also, strategize as a family. Stop Street Harassment is a nonprofit that offers advice and resources, including a tool kit that covers how and when to report harassment. It provides information about state harassment laws, which are important to know as you develop your family plan. SSH also recommends family role playing, to prepare for situations that may arise. Give your kids the chance to play the part of the victim, the bystander who takes action or the catcaller’s friend who shuts him down by challenging his behavior. That training can empower kids by furnishing them with a plan to navigate the unexpected when it comes up. Finally, remind kids they have the power to say “no,” even to an adult, when someone infringes on their rights or personal space with an inappropriate request or comment. Kids need to know that when that happens, they are no longer bound by manners. They get to say “no.” And I do, too. Finally, I have my go-to responses for catcallers. Meyer is a freelance writer and blogger. She tweets @EileenHMeyer. We’re Specialists in Children’s #2:C2 /<2F8A38E;E 85 Dentistry and D.83,C25:EOrthodontics, "25;8E;C* A5, =C;.>,>5;8FE( making a 6A4851 routine check-up a fun A C>0;852 F.2F4'0< $05 Orthodontist BestADentist/ and relaxed A5,experience. C23A72, 27<2C825F29 Tri-County ?- D>5&25825; @>FA;8>5E ;.C>01.>0; />0;. !3>C8,A )B+9%)-9??+B 6A85E;C22;E6832E9F>6 %% Braces ' ## ($$& Special !"# Children’s Dental Special ' ##& -:+ ,8&$:%& 1/8* 3"8( 1/8* &)$")%' 2"8#' &)#!#%' .(:8%$%9 &$$#)%' 5(!)"$6: &$#)(% 0"84:' 7)" -:+ ,8&$:%&' *DOES NOT APPLY TO DOWN PAYMENT, CANNOT BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH INSURANCE. THE PATIENT OR ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR *DOES NOT APPLY TO DOWN PAYMENT, CANNOT BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH INSURANCE. THE PATIENT OR ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS A PAYMENT HAS A RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT, OR BE REIMBURSED FOR PAYMENT FOR ANY OTHERSERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT, OR BE REIMBURSED FOR PAYMENT FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION, OR TREATMENT THAT IS PERFORMED A RESULT THAT IS PERFORMED A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED FEE, OR REDUCED FEE OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED FEE, OR REDUCED FEE SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. DR. SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. DR. GALLO LIC.# DN20050,LIC.# DN12135. EXPIRES 60 DAYS FROM RECEIPT. ADA 9310, 8080. MAIN STREET GALLO LIC.# DN20050, LIC.# DN12135. EXPIRES 1/31/17. MAIN STREET CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS COMPLIES WITH APPLICABLE FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS CHILDREN’S DENTISTRY & ORTHODONTICS COMPLIES WITH APPLICABLE FEDERAL CIVIL RIGHTS LAWS AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF LAWS AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, OR SEX. ATENCIÓN: SI HABLA ESPAÑOL, TIENE A SU DISPOSICIÓN RACE, COLOR, NATIONALORIGIN, AGE, DISABILITY, OR SEX. ATENCIÓN: SI HABLA ESPAÑOL, TIENE A SU DISPOSICIÓN SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE ASISTENCIA SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE ASISTENCIA LINGÜÍSTICA. LLAME AL 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR REGIONAL NUMBER (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR LINGÜÍSTICA. LLAME AL 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER OR REGIONAL NUMBER (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168) OFFICE NUMBER ORREGIONAL NUMBER). REGIONAL NUMBER). ATANSYON: SI W PALE KREYÒL AYISYEN, GEN SÈVIS ÈD POU LANG KI DISPONIB GRATIS POU OU. RELE 1-786-472-1168 (TTY: 1- (786-472-1168). ATANSYON: SI W PALE KREYÒL AYISYEN, GEN SÈVIS ÈD POU LANG KI DISPONIB GRATIS POU OU. RELE 1-786-472-1168 (TTY: 1-(786-472-1168). JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 41

January CALENDAR EDITOR’S PICKS Broward County JANUARY 19 WESTON WINTER SAFETY EXPO 2018. Educational and activity-filled evening. 6-8:30 p.m. Tequesta Trace Park, 600 Indian Trace, Weston. See helicopters, fire trucks, motorcycles, marine unit, bomb squad and tactical rescue, plus bounce houses, ice skating, music and entertainment. westonfl.org Miami-Dade County JANUARY 13 ZO’S FAMILY FUN DAY. A 5K run/walk, health screenings, mini sports clinics (football, soccer, basketball), fitness classes, demonstrations, bounce houses, obstacle courses and rock climbing. Ages 7-16. Free. 9:30 a.m. North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St., North Miami. zoswintergroove.com Palm Beach County THROUGH APRIL 15. ASTRONAUT. Through hands-on and full-body displays, investigate the reality of what it takes to be a space explorer. Its 26 exhibits — including a rocket launch simulator and a human gyroscope — show the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity on the human body and the technology used on a mission. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/astronaut CALENDAR HIGHLIGHTS ALL COUNTIES 6 Saturday HOME DEPOT KIDS WORKSHOP. Ages 5-12. First come/first served. 9 a.m.-noon. First Saturday of the month. All counties. Home Depot. Free. Find participating stores at homedepot.com MIAMI-DADE 2 Tuesday MAGICAL SNOWFALL. Snow in Miami? That's right. Everyday through January 7. Ramblas Plaza brought to you by Tommy Hilfiger. 7-7:15 p.m. Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. 305-365-7446 (DOLPHIN), http://www.shopdolphinmall.com 3 Wednesday PORTFOLIO KIDS. Young artists develop a portfolio of artwork while building technical skills through weekly group instruction led by teaching artists who explore different mediums, techniques and tools for art making. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10 members; $15 non-members. Ages 7-12. This class focuses on facial anatomy and the essential practice: drawing from life. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-673-7530, thebass.org 42 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 4 Thursday MOVIES ON THE MILE. Watch "Big." First Thursday of the month. Free. Grounds open 6 p.m. Movie starts 7 p.m. The Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. coralgables.com 5 Friday MOVIES AT THE PARK. Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes. 7:30-10 p.m. http://miamilakes-fl.gov LASER FRIDAYS. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. Retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk. : $10 adult; $8 child. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Admission includes laser glasses. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-434-9600, frostscience.org FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT. Watch "The Secret Lives of Pets." Bring your own blanket or chair and join your neighbors. Heritage Park, 19200 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach. 7-9 p.m. Free activities for children at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. 6 Saturday FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT. Watch "The Secret Lives of Pets." Bring your own blanket or chair and join your neighbors. Town Center Park, 17200 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach. 7-9 p.m. Free MORE ONLINE For updates and additional events, visit our website southfloridaparenting.com activities for children at 7 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. https://www.sibfl.net HOMESTEAD NATIONAL PARKS TROLLEY. Residents, neighbors and visitors explore Everglades and Biscayne National Parks and Homestead Bayfront Park with a free guided trolley ride from Historic Downtown Homestead every weekend through April 29, 2018. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Sunday. Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead. 305-224-4457, http://ci.homestead.fl.us, www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway THREE KINGS DAY. Head to Macy’s for an afternoon of fun for the whole family. Enjoy live holiday music, arts and crafts. The first 50 customers to make a purchase of $35 or more from the kids department will receive a special gift. 3 p.m. Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral. simon.com. 4 p.m. Westland Mall, Kids Department, 1675 W. 49th St., Hialeah. shoppingwestlandmall.com FASHION ART AND MUSIC NIGHT. Live music, art and entertainment will fill the shopping, dining and business district the first Saturday of every month. 6-9 p.m. Coconut Grove Busi-

FAIRS & FESTIVALS LAS OLAS ART FAIR Jan. 6-7. More than 1200 artists will display their artwork along Las Olas Boulevard. Free. Between A1A and South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. artfestival.com REPTIDAY BOCA FEST AT TOWN CENTER Jan. 13-14. Art show with more than 200 creators. Free. Town Center, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. artfestival.com SOUTH FLORIDA FOLK FESTIVAL Jan. 6. Reptile show and sale. Live animals, pet products and seminars and demonstrations. Universal Palms Hotel, 4900 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale. repticon.com/florida/ft-lauderdale/ Jan. 13-14. More than 40 musicians, a songwriting competition, a jam area, food and crafts vendors, CD sales, raffles and more. $30-60. $35. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, 3109 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. southfloridafolkfest.net BREAKFAST AT GULFSTREAM REDLAND HERITAGE Saturdays. $10 breakfast buffet every Saturday through March. Behind the scenes tram tours, character appearnaces and horse meet and greets. Gulfstream Park , 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. 8 - 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. gulfstreampark.com PARADISE CITY COMIC CON Jan. 12-14. Celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, cosplayers, Q&A’s, films & shorts, cosplay contests, anime, workshops, video gaming and more. Visit website for hours and prices. Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami. paradisecitycomiccon.com SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR Jan. 12-28. Stage shows, concerts, rides, shopping and fair food. $10 in advance and $15 at gate; kids $5 in advance and $8 at gate. Ride wristbands $20 in advance or $25. South Florida Fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach. southfloridafair.com ZO’S FAMILY FUN DAY Jan. 13. A 5K run/walk, health screenings, mini sports clinics (football, soccer, basketball), fitness classes, demonstrations, bounce houses, obstacle courses and rock climbing. Ages 7-16. Free. 9:30 a.m. North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St., North Miami. zoswintergroove.com STONE CRAB & SEAFOOD FEST Jan. 13. Food, drinks, music and hermit crab races. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. goriverwalk.com CHALK LIT Jan. 13. Food trucks, music, interactive artwork, a children's chalking area, crafting and street art. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Broward County Main Library Plaza, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. broward.org/Arts/ PublicArt/Pages/Chalk-Lit.aspx Jan. 13-14. Local arts and crafts, historical exhibits, tropical plants, a petting zoo and pony rides. Adults, $8; ages under 12 free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead. redlandfruitandspice.com/event/redland-heritage INTERNATIONAL CHOCOLATE FEST Jan. 19-21. Chocolate samples, demonstrations and a ChocoWalk exhibiting the life cycle of a cacao plant. $25; $12 for ages 6-17. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables. fairchildgarden.org/Events-CommunityOutreach/International-Chocolate-Festival . WESTON WINTER SAFETY EXPO Jan. 19. Educational and activity-filled evening. 6-8:30 p.m. Tequesta Trace Park, 600 Indian Trace, Weston. See helicopters, fire trucks, motorcycles, marine unit, bomb squad and tactical rescue, plus bounce houses, ice skating, music, entertainment. westonfl.org DESSERT WARS Jan. 20. Tickets include deluxe dessert tastings from more than 30 vendors and a to-go box along with coffee and ice cold milk. Some vendors offer gluten-free and vegan options. $20. 5-7 p.m. FIU Arena, 1180 SW 113th Ave., Miami. dessertwarsmiami.com CHILI COOK-OFF 2018 Jan. 20. Food, drinks and a star-studded lineup of country music artists including Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay. $56. Parking is $20. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Music starts at 10 a.m. C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines. wkis.radio.com/category/chili-cook-off FLAMINGO FEST DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Jan. 20-21. A juried art festival of hand-crafted artwork including glass, photography, painting, mixed media, fiber, jewelry and much more. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. artfestival.com ART FORT LAUDERDALE Jan. 25-28. Board a water taxi to explore an art fair on the water at vacant multimilliondollar waterfront properties that feature artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art. $36-$120. Las Olas Intercoastal Waterways, 76 Isle Bahia Dr., Fort Lauderdale. artftlauderdale.com FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Jan. 27-28. More than 125 juried artists, music, a student art exhibit and a kids' zone. Free. 10 a.m.-5p.m. Main Beach Parking Lot, 149 SE 21st Ave., Deerfield Beach. deerfield-beach. com/1182/Festival-of-the-Arts RIVERWALK CHILI COOK OFF Jan. 27. Entertainment, vendors and activities for all to enjoy. $5 to sample chilis. Noon-4 p.m. Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. goriverwalk.com FLORIDA JAZZ AND BLUES JAM Jan. 27. Music Jam Productions presents performances by Dr. John & The Nite Trippers, The Devon Allman Project with Special Guest Duane Betts & Peter Levin, Kenny Neal and Marcia Ball. $65; kids under 10, free. 3-11 p.m. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton. musicjamproductions.com ART FEST ON THE GREEN Jan. 27-28. Painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, photography, artist demonstrations, live music, food trucks and a children’s art area. Free. Wellington Amphitheater, 12100 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov CORAL GABLES FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Jan. 27-28. A juried art show featuring more than 200 artists with a Kidz Festival area. Free. Kidz Fest rides, $10-25. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Alhambra Plaza between Ponce De Leon Boulevard and LeJeune Road, Coral Gables. coralgablesartfestival.com Jan. 20-21. Flamingo-based art, performances, food and flamingos. $15-$18. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 43

ness Improvement District, 3390 Mary St., Suite 130 Coconut Grove. coconutgrove.com HANDS-ON-HISTORY: SOUTH FLORIDA PIRATES. Join a Museum Educator for story time followed by a related art activity. Free for participating children and caregivers. Activities include reading of "How to Be a Pirate"and make your own pirate hat and flag. 2-3 p.m. HistoryMiami, 101 West Flagler St., Miami. 305-375-1492, historymiami.org 8 Monday MARTIN LUTHER KING CELEBRATION. Celebrate Martin Luther King's Day with stories and a craft. Children 5-12 years-old. South Miami Branch Library, 6000 Sunset Drive, South Miami. Free. RSVP. 305-667-6121, mdpls.net 9 Tuesday MUSIC ON THE MILE. The City of Coral Gables has partnered with the University of Miami's Frost School of Music for an assortment of musical performances every second Tuesday of the month. The Plaza at 150 Miracle Mile Coral Gables. Free. 6-8 p.m. coralgables.com 10 Wednesday MIAMI SEAQUARIUM HOME SCHOOL CLASS. There is a homeschool class appropriate for any home-school-aged student from kindergarten through high school. Topic "Discovering Coral Reefs." Homeschool topics features discussions on animals in the ocean, South Florida habitats, endangered species and conservation. Each homeschool class includes labs, animal interactions, dissections and crafts reflective of the course topic. 10 a.m.-noon. Grades K-4. Regisration required. $15 per child for home school class only. $30 per child (class and park admission). One parent can attend class with child at no cost. Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami. 305-361-5705, ext. 207, miamiseaquarium.com 13 Saturday HOMESTEAD NATIONAL PARKS TROLLEY. Residents, neighbors and visitors explore Everglades and Biscayne National Parks and Homestead Bayfront Park with a free guided trolley ride from Historic Downtown Homestead every weekend through April 29, 2018. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Sunday. Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead. 305-224-4457, http://ci.homestead.fl.us, www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway STORYTIME AND CRAFT. Children of all ages are invited with their parents to read a book, browse the shelves and have some literary fun with the crew every Saturday. 10 a.m. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. 305-442-4408, booksandbooks.com 19 Friday MOVIES AT THE PARK. Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes. 7:30-10 p.m. http://miamilakes-fl.gov 20 Saturday STORYTIME AND CRAFT. Children of all ages are invited with their parents to read a book, browse the shelves and have some literary fun with the crew every Saturday. 11 a.m. Books & Books, 11297 S. Dixie Highway, Pinecrest. 786-552-3290, booksandbooks.com 22 Monday MOMMY BOOT CAMP. Join the City of Coral Gables and Baby Boot Camp for a class for pre and post natal moms. Free. 9:30-10:30 a.m. at McBride Family Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. The green space on the south side of the Mile. Bring a mat and water. Call 305-460-5392. http://www.coralgables.com/ eventseries 27 Saturday HOMESTEAD NATIONAL PARKS TROLLEY. Residents, neighbors and visitors explore with a free guided trolley ride from Historic Downtown Homestead every weekend . Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Sunday. Losner Park, 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead. 305-224-4457, http:// ci.homestead.fl.us, www.cityofhomestead.com ® ©Disney Produced by: ® Disney character live appearances are not part of the exhibit. 980 macarthur causeway, miami, fl 33132 · 305.373.KIDS(5437) · miamichildrensmuseum.org Miami Children’s Museum receives both private and public funding. MCM is sponsored in part by the City of Miami; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. 44 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018

BROWARD 1 Monday FIRST FRIDAY FOOD TRUCKS. Start the New Year with some of the best food in Florida. DJ Anarchy spins the tunes in the parking lot from 5-9 p.m. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. Parking and entry to the food trucks is free. Call 954-473-2955, flamingogardens.org. 2 Tuesday INFANT CPR AND SAFETY. The class is designed for parents, family members and others who care for infants and children age 8 and younger. The class follows American Heart Association CPR guidelines and includes a variety of measures to help create a safe environment. 6-8:30 p.m. Memorial Regional Hospital, Esther Grossman Center, Auditorium, 4320 Sheridan St., Hollywood. $20 per couple. Call 954-265-4484, family@mhs.net 3 Wednesday LEGOS DAY. Put your imagination and building skills to the test. All ages. 2-3 p.m. Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library, 1298 NE 37th St., Oakland Park. Call 954-630-4370, oaklandparkfl.gov 4 Thursday THREE KINGS CELEBRATION. Keep celebrating even after Christmas and New Year’s are over at Westland Mall. The family will enjoy entertainment and an appearance by the three kings. As a special treat, kids will receive a free toy while supplies last. 3-7 p.m. Free. Westland Mall, Center Court, 1675 W. 49th St., Hialeah. 305-823-9310 5 Friday FAMILY BIKE THRU THE LIGHTS. Ring in the New Year by supporting your parks on a leisurely bicycle ride through the Holiday Fantasy of Lights. 6-8 p.m. $8. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike). Helmets required for ages 26 and under. Portion of the proceeds go to the Parks Foundation of Broward County. browardparksfoundation.org/holiday-fantasy-of-lights DRIVE-IN MOVIE: "CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS" Enjoy this animated film (rated PG) from the comfort of your car or bring your lawn chair and grab a spot up front. Audio will be broadcast via radio frequency. 5:30 p.m. Free. Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Sunrise. Food vendors on site, children's fun zone for those with a little extra energy. Call 954-747-4600, sunrisefl.gov/ 6 Saturday SOUNDS AT SUNDOWN. Free concert series. Bring your blankets and chairs. 5-10 p.m. Concert, 6-9 p.m. Northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and 441, Margate. margatefl.com THREE KINGS DAY. Live holiday music, arts and crafts at Macy’s. The first 50 customers to make a purchase of $35 or more from the kids department will receive a special gift. 12 p.m. Pembroke Lakes, Kids Department, 1205 NW 107th Ave., Pembroke Pines. pembrokelakesmall.com/en.html 7 Sunday OSHOGATSU: A NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION. Oshogatsu is Japan’s most important yearly observance and a time of renewal for 2018 which marks the Year of the Dog. $15, 11 and older; Children $10, ages 4 -10. Free for museum members and children ages 3 and younger. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Appearances by shishimai and the lion dancer. Call 561-495-0233, morikami.org DREAM CAR CLASSIC. Featuring dozens of classic cars, trucks and other vehicles, Special appearance by International Face Art artistic face painting and glitter tattoos. Free. Vehicle registration $20. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 1900 Block of Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Call 954-825-1027, cobrajoeproductions.com, hollywoodfl.org 8 Monday FIRE FIGHTER/POLICE STORYTIME. Toddlers and Preschoolers. Broward Sheriff's Office and City of Oakland Park Fire Rescue visits make this storytime super cool. Check out the fire truck right after the program too. 10-10:30 a.m. Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library, 1298 NE 37 St., Oakland Park. Call 954- 630-4370, oaklandparkfl.gov 9 Tuesday MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. STORY TIME. For ages 18 months to 3 years old. Features books about MLK and learn about his belief in peace and equality for all. 11-11:30 a.m. The Carver Ranches Library, 4735 SW 18th St., West Park. Free. RSVP. Call 954-357-6245, browardlibrary.org Horseback Riding Lessons • BeginnerAdvanced Riding Lessons • Birthday Parties • Pony Club 4000 NW 43rd Street Coconut Creek , FL 33073 954-326-2528 www.acts2acres.com ts2a 2a Let’s be friends Facebook.com/ SouthFloridaParenting SPORTS BROADCASTING CAMP IS BACK IN SOUTH FLORIDA JUNE 11-15,, 2018 10 Wednesday TALES FOR TOTS. This storytime is designed for toddlers and includes fun action rhymes, fingerplays, puppets, flannel board poetry, music, dance and craft activities. 10:30-11 a.m. Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library, 1298 NE 37th St., Oakland Park. Call 954-630-4370, oaklandparkfl.gov 11 Thursday WHO WAS MARTIN LUTHER KING? Reading stories and watch a short film about this important historical figure. Ages 6 and older. 4-5 p.m. Percy White Branch Library, 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7680, browardlibrary.org 12 Friday • Boys and Girls 10-18 10 18 • Make sports anchor, reporting, and play-by-play tapes • Host your own sports talk radio show • Day/Overnight sessions available Nation’s #1 Sports Broadcasting Camp For more information call 800.319.0884 www.playbyplaycamps.com facebook.com/sportsbroadcastingcamps youtube.com/sportsbroadcastcamp JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 45

THE BEST DAN CE PRO GRA M F LO R I D A H T U O S N I ter Regisw! No Ages 5 Boys & G-18 irls 13 Saturday BEGINNER, INTERMEDIATE & ADVANCED LEVELS AVAILABLE 2017 WINNER MUSIC UNDER THE STARS. An evening of music and entertainment presented by Vista Motor Company every second Friday of the month. 7 p.m. at the Great Lawn, Corner of Atlantic and Pompano Beach boulevards, Pompano Beach. Featured band will be Shane Duncan Band (Country). http://pompanobeachfl.gov MLK CELEBRATION LUNCHEON. Keynote speaker is Dr. William Pickard. Coral Springs Marriott at Heron Bay, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd., Coral Springs.11:30 a.m. The elebration begins with a business uncheon at 11:30 a.m. $40. Get tickets at Coral Springs City Hall or in City Hall inside the Coral Square Mall. Call 954-344-1005, www.CoralSprings.org/MLK 305-233-3555 or 954-499-7729 www.HipHopKidz.net 13 LOCATIONS IN DADE, BROWARD AND PALM BEACH COUNTIES BREAKFAST AT GULFSTREAM. All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. Go behind the scenes of Gulfstream Park's world-class backstretch area. Watch horses work out. See what goes into caring for the thoroughbred race horse. Learn about Gulfstream’s history and its plans for the future. Gulfstream Park & Casino, Trackside (Apron Level), 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. Appearance by Sing Koala. 8 - 10:30 a.m. All ages. $10; children 2 and under eat free. Reservations for groups of 10 or more. Call 954-457-6284 or nancy.berry@gulfstreampark.com, gulfstreampark.com CITY YARD SALE. The second Saturday of each month through March. Hagen Park, 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. http://wiltonmanors.com MAYORS' CHESS CHALLENGE. Families and students of all ages are invited to join Mayor Skip Campbell, along with elected officials and community leaders, for a game of chess. 9-11 a.m. Free. Coral Glades High School, 2700 Sporstplex Drive, Coral Springs. coralsprings.org FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK TENT EVENT AT THE ISLAND CITY YARD SALE. Used books, CDs, audio books, DVDs and videos will be available for a small donation. All donations benefit the Wilton Manors Library. City Hall parking lot, 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. Donations of books, audio and video materials welcome. 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Volunteers needed. Call 954-566-9019, wiltonmanors.com 14 Sunday $25 OFF 46 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 !!! ON FEE ISTRATI ON REG JAZZ PICNIC IN THE PARK. Mayor Richard J. Kaplan and the City of Lauderhill present Sound of Vision. Bring your blankets, chairs and meet your friends at the park. Free. Parking is freeat the Inverrary Vacation Resort and at Lauderhill Sports Park. 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Ilene Lieberman Botanical Gardens 3801 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill. Call 954-777-2042, www.lauderhilljazz.com. 15 Monday FOOD TRUCKS AT ARTSPARK. Stop by the ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Bring the family. Enjoy the fresh air and have a picnic. Pick and choose from 20-plus different trucks. Visit http://burgerbeast.com/arts-park/ for list of trucks. 16 Tuesday MINDFUL MAMA’S MEETUP. Want to recharge with other like-minded moms? Need to have some adult interaction while kids explore? 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Natural BirthWorks, 513 Melaleuca Drive, Margate. Call 954.960.3213, http://naturalbirthworks.com 17 Wednesday MAIN EXPLORERS ELECTRICITY - IT'S A SNAP. Discover and explore snap circuits. Ages 6-11 years old. 4-5 p.m. Main Library, Second Floor Youth Services Common Area, 100 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7444, browardlibrary.org 18 Thursday CELEBRATE NATIONAL WINNIE THE POOH DAY. Stories, games, a short movie and a craft celebrating everyone's favorite bear. Ages 5 and older. Percy White Branch Library, 837 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach. 4-5 p.m. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7680, browardlibrary.org 19 Friday ARTSPARK MOVIE NIGHT. See the familyfriendly movie "Kubo and the Two Strings" Lawn seating. Bring a blanket or beach chair. 8-10 p.m. Free. ArtsPark @ Young Circle, Hollywood. Call 954-921-3500. POMPANO PIER FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP. An evening of food trucks, music and fun. Participants are encourage to bring their blankets and folding chairs since seating is limited.6-10 p.m. Pompano Beach Fishing Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach. Entertainment, full bar and fun. 954-786-7824, http://pompanobeachfl.gov MUSIC AT MICKEL. Series of musical concerts in the park. We invite you to gather family and friends, bring a picnic and relax. Enjoy the unique blend of pop, fusion, rock and reggae by InnaSense. Presented by the City of Wilton Manors Leisure Services Department. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW Seventh Ave., Wilton Manors. wiltonmanors.com FRIDAY NIGHT CERAMICS WITH GAIL. Enjoy painting a ceramic masterpiece with your child and creating your own work of art. A fun night for the whole family. Pre-registration and payment required by the Wednesday prior to the class (limited seating). 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pool & Tennis Center, 11600 Stonebridge Parkway, Cooper City. Residents, $10 per family; plus $10 material fee per child. Non-residents, $12 per family plus $10.00 material fee per child. Families are invited to an optional pizza dinner prior to class at 6 p.m.. Reserve a space and feeding entire family pizza for $6. 954-434-4300, #233, coopercityfl.org

EAT TO THE BEAT. Live music plus food trucks are the perfect combination for a fun family evening in Cooper City.Enjoy the live music while dining on a delicious variety of foods. Bring chairs, blankets and your appetites. 5:30 p.m. Cooper City Sports Complex, 10300 Stirling Road. 954-434-4300, #233, Coopercityfl.org 2018 WESTON WINTER SAFETY EXPO. Funfilled and educational evening events includes music, entertainment and dancing; kids games and activities; interactive booths and displays. 6-8:30 p.m. Cypress Bay High School, 18600 Vista Park Blvd., Weston. Free. 954-389-4321, westonfl.org 20 Saturday BREAKFAST AT GULFSTREAM. All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. Go behind the scenes of Gulfstream Park's world-class backstretch area. Watch horses work out. See what goes into caring for the thoroughbred race horse. Learn about Gulfstream’s history and its plans for the future. Gulfstream Park & Casino, Trackside (Apron Level), 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. Appearance by Zoo Sloth. 8-10:30 a.m. All ages. $10; children 2 and under eat free. Reservations for groups of 10 or more. Call 954-457-6284 or nancy.berry@gulfstreampark.com, gulfstreampark.com SLOW ROLL - COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE WITH LAUDERHILL POLICE. A group bicycle ride through some of our great neighborhoods and communities in Lauderhill. 9 a.m.-noon. West Ken Lark Park, 1321 NW 33rd Ave., Lauderhill. Free. Children under 18 required to wear helmet. Participants must complete a waiver prior to participating. Participants need to bring their own bicycle. 954-730-3080, https://lauderhillfl.gov/news-events/slow-roll 2018 TRAIN RIDE SCHEDULE. Trains depart the station every few minutes from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day. $1.50 per person. An adult MUST accompany riders under 10 years old. Pregnant women CANNOT ride for their own safety. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Saample Road, Coconut Creek. livesteamers.org, info@livesteamers.org PINECREST GARDENS SHAKESPEARE STAGE. View "The Merchant of Venice" in theater-style seating in the amphitheater. 8 p.m. Saturday Terry’s FacePainting,Inc. Glitter & Airbrush Tattoos Games & Balloon Twisting DESIGNYOUR AIRBRUSHT-SHIRT CallorText305-519-0195 terrysfacepainting.com•terryfacepaints@comcast.net and Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Monday. A $2 per person donation to Pinecrest Gardens appreciated. No dogs allowed. 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. 305-669-6990, shakespearemiami.com 21 Sunday BE KIND TO ANIMALS – ALL CRITTERS MATTER. Each week guests are introduced to a featured animal. 11 a.m. Sawgrass Nature Center & Wildlife Hospital, 3000 Sportsplex Dr., Coral Springs. Call 954-752-WILD or sawgrassnaturecenter.org Ask for David or Jack We have the LARGEST WE UP! WATER SLIDES in Florida. SHOW Now Serving Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties Candy Land 22 Monday MOMMY AND ME BABY CAKES GROUP. A local, informal group gathering of like-minded new moms and their babies which offers support, friendship, activities and parenting tips. With guest speakers on topics of interest as well as "mom-led" discussion, it is fun and informative for moms and babies. Topics Include: Techniques to help families handle the pressures of parenting; Essential Oils/Aromatherapy 101 (learn the basics on the why's and how-to's of essential oils) - for pregnancy, labor, baby, kids and family. Noon-1:30 p.m. Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, The Family Resource Center, 1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive, Hollywood. Free. 954-265-4484, family@mhs.net, mhs.net Wipeout Football Challenge ANY 30 OFF SATURDAY $ ANY 60 OFF SUNDAY $ Excluding Small Bounce Houses 561-245-7100 • 954-420-2942 www.SouthFloridaBounce.com 23 Tuesday SPLASHTACULAR BIRTHDAY PARTIES! Make new friends when you party with Lolita the Orca, TV superstar Flipper, Salty the Sea Lion and all your marine animal friends. It’s the no-hassle way to give your birthday child the party of a lifetime! For reservations, call 305-365-2507 today. kage includes a party area with decorations, kid-friendly lunch, personalized Party arty p packa ca ak ke, co ostumed character visit (weather permitting), admission to all shows and exhibits and much more. NEW miamiseaquar ium.com LOCATED ON RICKENBACKER CAUSEWAY, JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MIAMI. JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 47

THEATER, SHOWS & CONCERTS CIRQUE DU SOLEIL — VOLTA Through Jan. 14. International electronic group M83 sets the pace of this energetic story about choosing your own life. Tickets from $40. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. cirquedusoleil.com/volta FINDING NEVERLAND Jan. 2-7. Learn the story of playwright J. M. Barrie and the origin of Peter Pan. Tickets from $28. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. kravis.org/events/neverland FUSHU DAIKO Jan. 6. Hear traditional drums and rhythms of Japan. Rated G. $8; ages 12 and younger, $6 — includes juice and cookies after the show. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Willow Theatre, Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. willowtheatre.org MIAMI CITY BALLET SCHOOL SERIES: MATHEMAGIC WINTER JAM 2018 THE CAT IN THE HAT: SMART STAGE MATINEE SERIES Jan. 14. Pre-show art activities by Young At Art and treats by Hoffman’s Chocolates complement the performance. Tickets from $14. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org Jan. 14. Christian music showcase with top names including Skillet. Free; suggested $15 donation. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise. thebbtcenter.com SCHOOL SERIES: DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT Jan. 18. For pre-kindergarten to second grade. $6. 10 and 11:45 a.m. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. thecentercs.com RHYTHMS OF AFRICA: MUSIC AROUND THE WORLD Jan. 12-14. Celebrate American choreographer Jerome Robbins with a showcase of his works: "Circus Polka," "The Cage," "Other Dances," "In the Night" and "West Side Story Suite." Features the music of Stravinsky, Chopin and Bernstein. Tickets from $25. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. arshtcenter.org Jan. 20. Musicians and vocalists celebrate African rhythms and their influence on culture, accompanied by students from Somerset Academy. Tickets from $25. 3 and 8 p.m. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place. miramarculturalcenter.org CHARLOTTE’S WEB: FAMILY FUN SERIES Jan. 20. Sketch-comedy musical. Puppets and songs accentuate the stories and inspire kids to write. Free. 1:30 p.m.; first access passes (limit four per household) valid until 1:15; families without passes are encouraged to line up as early as 12:30. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. arshtcenter.org Jan. 13. The heartwarming tale of an imperiled pig and his supportive spider friend. Tickets from $14; lap tickets available. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. aventuracenter.org GENNEXT ENTREPRENEURS. Conceptualize, strategize and advertise your business idea. Free. RSVP. 4-5 p.m. Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW Ninth Court, Pompano Beach. 954-357-7670, browardlibrary.org 24 Wednesday KID'S MARKETPLACE. Make simple craft items -origami, friendship bracelets, etc. Buy and sell items using library dollars. 4-5 p.m. Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW Ninth Court, Pompano Beach. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7670, browardlibrary.org 48 CAT IN THE HAT: FAMILY FUN SERIES southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 FREE FAMILY FEST: STORY PIRATES 25 Thursday READING BUDDIES. Choose a bilingual book of the library’s to read aloud in celebration of author Julia Alvarez and The Big Read. 4-5 p.m.Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7760, browardlibrary.org 26 Friday HAYRIDE & CAMPFIRE SERIES. Preregistration and prepayment are required by calling or visiting the park of your choice. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Bradley Fields presents magic illusions and mathematical secrets — including connections between math and historical magicians. For grades 3-5. $6. 10 and 11:45 a.m. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. thecentercs.com Jan. 25. For school groups in kindergarten through third grade. $10; lap tickets available. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura. aventuracenter.org BLACK VIOLIN: SMART STAGE MATINEE SERIES Jan. 25. Classically trained musicians Kev Marcus and Wil B fuse musical styles from classical to jazz, hip-hop and funk. Hear influences from Shostakovich and Bach to Nas and Jay-Z. $7.20. 11 a.m. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. browardcenter.org THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Jan. 26. This adaptation of the Caldecott Award-winning book twists fairy tales as it follows Jack (of Beanstalk fame) and his efforts to avoid the Giant. For prekindergarten through third grade. $6. 10 and 11:45 a.m. Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Drive. thecentercs.com DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT Jan. 27. Performance of the Dr. Seuss classic. $12. 11 a.m. Duncan Theatre, 4200 Congress Ave., Lake Worth. palmbeachstate.edu/theatre/duncantheatre $3.50+ sales tax per person. Includes one hayride and one bag of fixings for s’mores. Ages 3 and up. Tradewinds Park and Stables, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. Call 954-357-8870, broward.org/Parks KIDS NIGHT OUT. Parents can enjoy a night out while their children are entertained. Ages 5-12 will play games, make new friends, create unique arts and crafts projects and eat pizza while being taken care of by recreation professionals. Space is limited. 6-11p.m. $10 preregistration; $20 day of event. http://pompanobeachfl.gov

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK. Venue has lawn seating, so bring a blanket or low lawn chair. Bring the children. Pack a picnic or enjoy local restaurants around the Circle. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night. The ArtsPark Amphitheater, 1 North Young Circle, Hollywood. 954-921-3500, shakespearemiami.com 27 Saturday DOGGIEPALOOZA - A DOG EXPO. Designed to provide canine owners with information on products and services local companies have to offer. $2 for human companions (benefiting local rescue); Canines free. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Prizes for best dressed pooches, pet/owner look-alike contest, best pet tricks. Happy Tails Dog Park, 6600 SW 16th St., Plantation. Peters Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. plantation.org 28 Sunday PNC ARTS ALIVE: FREE ARTS! FAMILY DAYS. Free admission to the gallery and interactive arts activities. Art and Culture Center, 1650 Harrison St., Hollywood. 954-921-3274, http:// artandculturecenter.org BEACH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES. Features a new band the fourth Sunday of every month through April. This month’s act is Jaycee Driesen, the Human Jukebox performing a variety of music. Free. Bring your lawn chair. 2-5 p.m. South City Beach Park, 1870 S. Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach. 954-457-1452, hallandalebeachfl.gov 29 Monday BUTTERFLY RELEASE. You’ve watched the caterpillars grow and now it's time to set them free. 4-5 p.m. Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW Ninth Court, Pompano Beach. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7670, browardlibrary.org 30 Tuesday CUP STACKING CHALLENGE. Build your team building skills and construct a tower out of cups. The tallest team tower wins a medal. 4-5 p.m. Jan Moran Collier City Learning Library, 2800 NW Ninth Court, Pompano Beach. Free. RSVP. 954-357-7670, browardlibrary.org 31 Wednesday FULL MOON DRUM CIRCLE. Bring a drum or percussion instrument to this guided drum circle from 7- p.m. All levels welcome. ArtsPark @ Young Circle in Hollywood. Free. Meet at Palm Court (West Side). Call 954-926-0204 or hollywoodfl.orgprox BCL-FIT FOR KIDS. A variety of fitness routines for kids and their parents or caregivers. Registration required. 4-5 p.m. North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library, 6901 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale. Free. RSVP. 954-357-6660, browardlibrary.org PALM BEACH COUNTY 4 Thursday CLEMATIS BY NIGHT. Live music with the Bron Burbank Band, a Palm Beach County country band with an original and infectious southern sound. Free. on Burbank Band is West Palm Beach Waterfront, 100 Clematis St. Wpb.org/ events STARFISH COFFEE AND STORY TIME. Young children enjoy songs, games and books read aloud at the River Center. They will also have the opportunity to touch animals from our touch tank. Held every Thursday. Adults can enjoy gourmet coffee during story time. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Loxahatchee River Center, 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. 561-743-7123, http:// lrdrivercenter.org 5 Friday SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK. The City of Boca Raton hosts Shakespeare Miami. Be sure to pack a blanket and chairs for a night of theatre under the stars. Chairs available for $5 cash inside the venue. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Mizner Park Amphitheater, Great Attractions include: s Garden o g n i m Fla 2018 $ Only 95 1P2er Child KIDS ENJOY FREE ADMISSION & SPECIAL OFFERS TO OVER 23 LOCATIONS. 954-698-6397 305-599-3288 DAVIE 954-680-8172 MARGATE 954-978-6991 Miami Seaqua rium Order your Kids Fun Pass™ at www.SouthFloridaParenting.com or ppurchase todayy at: 561-204-4554 954-491-6265 Great Fund-raising idea for your school or organization! Call Angela at 954-596-5633 for more information! The Kids Fun Pass™ is for children ages 12 and under and allows free admission with a full-paid adult and free special offers, often with an equal purchase,at participating attractions. Cannot be combined with other attraction special offers or discounts. All offers are subject to change. Some restrictions apply. Pass expires one year from date of purchase. Sales tax is applicable on retail sales. JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 49

EXHIBITS FOR FAMILIES POWERFUL LUNGS New permanent exhibit. Visitors will learn about how their choices will impact lung performance. They will also learn how smoking, COPD, asthma and pneumonia impact lung function. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. $16; ages 2-12, $13. mods.org WHEN THE EARTH SHAKES Through Jan. 7. Learn about the science of earthquakes with interactive tools such as a shake table, tsunami tank and tectonic puzzle. Children’s Science Explorium, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. Suggested donation $5. Scienceexplorium.org DINO ISLAND Through Jan. 7. Kids can be paleontologists as they dig for dinosaur eggs, examine bones and make salt dough fossils. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org AMAZING BUTTERFLIES EXHIBIT Through Jan. 7. Interactive experience where families can shrink down into the undergrowth and learn about the challenges butterflies face every day. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. $16; ages 2-12, $13. mods.org ADVENTURES WITH CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG Jan. 20-May 6. Make a visit to Birdwell Island to explore the world of Clifford and Emily 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-393-7984, https://www.myboca.us/1035/FAQs 8 Monday MINI MOZART: YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF PALM BEACH. This strings class is for younger students with limited or no experience. Short recital on the last day of the session. Instrument required. Mondays through March 12. Ages 5-8. 4:30-5:30 p.m. $150 residents. $188 non-resident. Patch Reef Park Community Center, 2000 W. Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-367-7035, www.PatchReefPark.org 11 Thursday Starfish Coffee and Story Time. Young children enjoy songs, games and books read aloud at the River Center. They will also have the opportunity to touch animals from our touch tank. Held every Thursday. Adults can enjoy gourmet coffee during story time. 9:30-10:30 a.m. 50 southfloridaparenting.com | JANUARY 2018 Elizabeth. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. $16; ages 2-12, $13. mods.org 15 percent discount for Miami-Dade and Broward residents. Frostscience.org/exhibition/brain CURIOUS GEORGE: LET’S GET CURIOUS OUT OF THE BLUE: JAPANESE INDIGO TEXTILES ASTRONAUT MIAMI STREET PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL FINALISTS Jan. 20-May 6. The Curious George stories come to life in this exhibit featuring interactive math, science and engineering-based adventure. Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. $16; ages 2-12, $13. mods.org Through April 15. Through hands-on and full-body displays, investigate the reality of what it takes to be a space explorer. Its 26 exhibits — including a rocket launch simulator and a human gyroscope — show the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity on the human body and the technology used on a mission. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. sfsciencecenter.org/astronaut BRAIN: THE INSIDE STORY Through April 15. Explore the human brain through art, brain-scan imaging and interactive exhibits. Interactive brain teasers, puzzles and a build-a-brain exhibit. Featuring a 6-foot-tall artificial humanoid, a threepound preserved brain, and a "brain lounge," where visitors can watch brain scans of a professional basketball player in action. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $29 ; ages 3-11, $20; Loxahatchee River Center, 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. 561-743-7123, http://lrdrivercenter.org 18 Thursday STARFISH COFFEE AND STORY TIME. Young children enjoy songs, games and books read aloud at the River Center. They will also have the opportunity to touch animals from our touch tank. Held every Thursday. Adults can enjoy gourmet coffee during story time. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Loxahatchee River Center, 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. 561-743-7123, http:// lrdrivercenter.org 22 Monday Adult Dance Aerobics. Enjoy dancing to upbeat songs, then engage in floor work and finish with a cool down. 10-11 a.m. $48 residents. $60 non-resident. Every Monday through March 19. Patch Reef Park Community Center, 2000 W. Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-367-7035, Through Jan. 21. See a variety of dyed clothing and textiles including kimono, samurai jackets, festival robes, firemen’s coats and more. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. $15; ages 5-17, $9. Morikami.org Through April 1. See the images that wowed a panel of internationally accomplished street photographers on display. HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami. $10; ages 6-12, $5. Historymiami.org DESIGN: FORM / FUNCTION / FUN Through April 21. Featuring an eye-popping interactive design-scape by Milagros. Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie. Youngatartmuseum.org MONSTER FISH: IN SEARCH OF THE LAST RIVER GIANTS Through spring 2018. Learn about ancient fish that roam the depths of the world’s rivers. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. $29; ages 3-11, $20; 15 percent discount for Miami-Dade and Broward residents. Frostscience.org/exhibition/monster-fish www.PatchReefPark.org Jazz and Musical Theatre. Boys and girls get an introduction to musical dance routines from popular shows. The class helps improve shyness, coordination and self esteem. Every Monday through March 5. Ages 5-9. 4:15-5 p.m. Residents $105. Non-residents $131. Patch Reef Park Community Center, 2000 W. Yamato Road, Boca Raton. 561-367-7035, www.PatchReefPark.org 25 Thursday STARFISH COFFEE AND STORY TIME. Young children enjoy songs, games and books read aloud at the River Center. They will also have the opportunity to touch animals from our touch tank. Held every Thursday. Adults can enjoy gourmet coffee during story time. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Loxahatchee River Center, 805 N. U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter. 561-743-7123, http:// lrdrivercenter.org

THERE IS A PLACE FOR KIDS WITH EXCEPTIONAL NEEDS Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy ABA Therapy With 5 clinics in South-Florida, Therapies 4 Kids is the leader in pediatric intensive therapy for children with neurological and developmental disorders, such as Cerebral Palsy or Autism, or suffering injuries resulting from a car accident, sport practice, or a slip & fall. WESTON • PEMBROKE PINES • CORAL SPRINGS • MIAMI • BOCA RATON MOST INSURANCES ACCEPTED • OPEN SATURDAYS CALL NOW FOR AN APPOINTMENT ! (954) 633-8633 " info@therapies4kids.com PediaSuit™ Certiﬁed We Treat Adults at the Same Locations WWW.THERAPIES4KIDS.COM JANUARY 2018 | southfloridaparenting.com 51