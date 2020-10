BEST of the September 20, 2020 INLAND EMPIRE PE.COM/BEST #BestofIE food + drinks • shopping + services • places to go + do home + garden • hometown favorites

pe.com/best HERE'S TO THE BEST! Ron Hasse President and Publisher Frank Pine Executive Editor Jim Krup General Manager, Senior Director of Advertising LAST YEAR at this time, few among us attended family get-togethers via Zoom or wore face masks to do our grocery shopping. But the events of 2020 required us to adapt to a new environment. I hope you'll use this publication as a resource to explore the Inland Empire. Patronize the businesses you can, and note those you plan to visit when it's safe to do so. The Best of Inland Empire had to adapt as well. In its 25th year, the annual reader survey of our community's top destinations and attractions faced some unprecedented challenges. 2020 BEST of Inland Empire However, like our hard working local businesses, Press-Enterprise readers didn't miss a beat. They cast thousands of votes celebrating the IE's best. The businesses and attractions they voted for in scores of categories are featured in the publication you're reading now. In Riverside and San Bernardino counties, we have countless adventures at our fingertips. And the Inland region continues to gain momentum as one of Southern California's most coveted places to live, work and play. I'd also like to gratefully acknowledge the support of our Best of Inland Empire advertisers and Press-Enterprise subscribers. Your support enables us to deliver essential local news and tell the stories that make the Inland Empire one of the best places to live and experience. Congratulations to the Best of Inland Empire honorees! Ron Hasse Publisher, The Press-Enterprise President, Southern California News Group

VIEW IE TO THE While there can be only one cover, many shots submitted by local photographers for consideration for the 2020 Best of the Inland Empire magazine cover caught our eye as scenic stills of life in our Southern California home. Here are a few of the finalists. Also worth a gander: Loring Fiske-Phillps caught clouds drifting over University of Redlands' Lewis Hall, a one-story earth-sheltered green building with a space-frame trellis, above. Kimberlee Powell submitted her photo of Einstein, a Foster Army Animal Rescue, at Mt. Rubidoux, right; and Elizabeth Madsen photographed the swirl of color in a landscape reflection at far right.

PLACES TO GO+DO Pro mountain biker Nikki Peterson takes a joyous leap during a break from a ride along the north shore of Big Bear Lake. 12 â– BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020

BEST AMUSEMENT PARK BEST PLACE TO MINI GOLF CASTLE PARK 3500 Polk St., Riverside 951-785-3000, castlepark.com A prime destination for Inland families since 1976, Castle Park has multiple thrill rides and attractions, including the new Rockin’ Tug, Sea Dragon, Fireball, Merlin’s Revenge, Dragon’s Tower and Little Dipper. Other merriment options include Buccaneer Cove water park, carnival midway games, four 18-hole miniature golf courses with different themes and difficulty levels, plus a bi-level video arcade. Ample food offerings range from barbecue items, chicken tenders, pizzas and corn dogs to Dippin’ Dots, ice cream, funnel cakes and fried Oreos. The Castle transforms into the popular Castle Dark before Halloween. 1 E ntertainment and free-time diversions are always welcome, and fortunately in the Inland Empire we’re blessed with countless wonderful options. From amusement parks and casinos to wineries and weekend getaways, there’s so much to enjoy and explore. AMUSEMENT PARK 2. MULLIGAN FAMILY FUN CENTER 24950 Madison Ave. Murrieta, 951-696-9696 murrieta.mulliganfun.com 3. FIESTA VILLAGE 1405 E. Washington St. Colton, 909-824-1111 fiestavillage.com PLACE TO MINI GOLF 2. MULLIGAN FAMILY FUN CENTER 24950 Madison Ave. Murrieta, 951-696-9696 mulliganfun.com 3. FIESTA VILLAGE FAMILY FUN CENTER 1405 E. Washington St. Colton, 909-824-1111 fiestavillage.com BEST BOWLING ALLEY BOWLERO Multiple locations bowlero.com Rolling a sweet strike during blacklight bowling isn’t the only invigorating activity at Bowlero. The vibrant centers feature beer pong, darts, table shuffleboard, laser tag, bumper cars, corn hole, billiards and a sports bar to cheer games on HD televisions. There is an arcade with both new and old school titles, lounge seating to savor local or craft beers and tasty fare like the signature Behemoth Burger, chicken wings, pizza and even lamb. Bowlero regularly hosts weekly bowling leagues and social clubs catered to various interests, birthdays, graduations and other parties. 1 PHOTO BY STEVEN LEWIS PHOTO COURTESY DEREK HERMON amusement parks. . .................13 mini golf..............................13 Bowling Alleys . . ....................13 Golf Courses . . .......................14 live theater .........................16 local music venues. . ..............16 Local Weekend Getaways.........16 movie theaters......................16 NIGHTCLUBS . . .......................... 17 so cal casinos...................... 17 wineries............................... 17 ------------------------------hometown favorites...............18 Put your putting skills to the test at a miniature golf course, which provides family friendly fun for kids of all ages. BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 13

PLACES TO GO+DO 2. AMF ARROWHEAD LANES 299 W. Orange Show Road San Bernardino, 909-889-0355 amf.com Riley’s Farm is a working apple orchard and living history farm in Oak Glen. 3. PINS ‘N POCKETS 32250 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore, 951-245-6250 pinspockets.com BEST GOLF COURSE VICTORIA COUNTRY CLUB 2521 Arroyo Drive, Riverside 951-683-5323, victoriaclub.com More than a century old, the Victoria Club’s lauded 18-hole golf course has been used for U.S. Open qualifying events and other amateur tournaments. Located in Tequesquite Arroyo, once surrounded by orange groves, it encompasses 130 acres. The swank, private full-service country club boasts an Olympic-sized swimming pool, five lighted tennis courts, an exercise room, dining rooms, two beverage lounges, a fitness center and Victorian-style clubhouse. Victoria Club also hosts a junior golf camp, ladies golf, monthly wine club, banquets, weddings and other special events. PARKS/OUTDOOR SPACES FOR FAMILIES EDITOR’S PICKS -------------------------------RILEY’S FARM 12261 S. Oak Glen Road, Oak Glen 909-797-7534, rileysfarm.com -------------------------------Located in historic Oak Glen, Riley’s Farm is a unique working apple orchard and living history farm where families can have fun exploring and picking fruit in the fields and orchards, plus view living history demonstrations. Riley’s Farm grows apples, pears, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, olallieberries, pumpkins and peaches, with harvest times varying. Riley’s Farm will be prime for pumpkin picking in the fall, and flowers and berries will be good too. Visitors can learn about early American culture including candle-making as well as archery and tomahawk throwing (ages 8 and older), or make a doll from corn husks. Check website for days and hours. -------------------------------LAKE PERRIS STATE RECREATION AREA 17801 Lake Perris Drive, Perris bit.ly/LakePerrisSRA -------------------------------Lake Perris is a great place to spend the day with the family enjoying outdoor activities like swimming, boating, jet skiing, kayaking, biking, hiking, fishing, standup paddleboarding and camping. Single households may use the picnic tables; no groups allowed. 14 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 -------------------------------UCR BOTANIC GARDENS 1 Botanic Gardens Drive, Riverside 951-827-7090, gardens.ucr.edu -------------------------------The UCR gardens is a 40-acre living plant museum showcasing more than 3,500 plant species from around the world. Separate gardens include ones for roses, herbs, irises, subtropical fruits and native plants. Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon; groups of up to 10 are welcome. — AMY BENTLEY 2. GENERAL OLD GOLF COURSE 16700 Village West Drive March Air Reserve Base 951-697-6690, generaloldgolfcourse.com 3. ECHO HILLS GOLF COURSE 545 E. Thorton Ave. Hemet, 951-652-2203 gorecreation.org/echo-hills-golf-course PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG PHOTO BY JENNIFER CAPPUCCIO MAHER 1 The Inland Empire is an area rich with topnotch public and private courses, so golfers have many options when they want to hit the links.

BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE -------------------------------THE BELLRAYS' SOCIAL MEDIA TAKEOVER Schedule: 10 a.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook; noon Wednesdays on Instagram; 3 p.m. Thursdays on YouTube; 3 p.m. Fridays on Instagram. thebellraysrock.com -------------------------------Riverside's The BellRays – led by singer Lisa Kekaula and guitarist Bob Vennum – have been blazing a fiery blues, punk and soul music trail since 1990 and have developed an international following. With concerts attended by fans scuttled for the time being, the pair is doing spirited performances and chats all over social media. Sometimes, they even get the whole band together for an online gig. Events include True Believers Q&A (Mondays), Rock Show (Tuesdays), The Nooner Song (Wednesdays), Rock Show, with deep cuts, covers and requests (Thursdays); Cover Stories, featuring fan suggestions that recently included episodes spotlighting the Ramones and Aretha Franklin (Fridays). -------------------------------VIRTUAL UCR ARTS virtualucrarts.ucr.edu -------------------------------Past and present exhibitions from Riverside's California Museum of Photography and Culver Center of the Arts are presented via narrated 360-degree tours, in addition to visual artist interviews, performances, family art activities and a virtual cinema (art house films for rent). Updated regularly. -------------------------------URBAN LEGENDS DRIVE-THRU HAUNT Wednesdays-Sundays Oct. 1-Nov. 1; OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa; $69.99 per vehicle; urbanlegendshaunt.com -------------------------------Get your scare on without leaving the car. Frightening scenes and immersive storytelling allow guests to experience three interactive drive-thru show zones sporting lights, sound, special effects and monsters that spring to life. – GEORGE A. PAUL

PLACES TO GO+DO PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG Big Bear Lake offers a variety of ways to enjoy its namesake feature, including paddling a kayak. Visitors can rent boats, paddleboards and other gear at several marinas around the lake’s edge. BEST LIVE THEATER BEST LOCAL MUSIC VENUE FOX PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-779-9800, riversidepac.com A shining star among Inland area entertainment venues, the Fox theater opened for business in 1929 while serving as a movie palace – it famously was the site of the first sneak preview of “Gone with the Wind” in 1939 – and vaudeville stage. The multimillion-dollar renovation in 2010 added even more luster. Regular programming tends to include touring Broadway shows, family friendly performances, children’s events and concerts ranging from rock, pop, soul and beyond – booked with an eye toward cultural diversity. The Fox also hosts private and educational programs for local students. 1 LIVE THEATER 2. RAMONA BOWL AMPHITHEATRE 27400 Ramona Bowl Road Hemet, 951-658-3111 ramonabowl.com 16 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 3. OLD TEMECULA THEATER 42051 Main St. Temecula. 866-653-8696 tickets.temeculatheater.org LOCAL MUSIC VENUE 2. RIVERSIDE MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM 3485 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside, 951-779-9800 venue.riversiderma.com 3. ROMANO’S, THE CONCERT LOUNGE 3557 University Ave., Riverside 951-780-6000, theconcertlounge.com BEST LOCAL WEEKEND GETAWAY BIG BEAR LAKE bigbear.com The number of things to do in Big Bear Lake is seemingly endless. During the spring, summer and fall, visitors can go horseback riding, bicycling and hiking or utilize fishing boats, jet skis, pontoon boats, kayaks and more on the lake. Come winter, the area is a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain resorts. Parents 1 can take kids to the Alpine Zoo and Discovery Center and then experience the forest, zip line and Segway tours and golf course themselves. Annual events include the Big Bear Chili Cook Off, Tour de Big Bear, Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, Oktoberfest and Music in the Mountains. 2. PALM SPRINGS visitpalmsprings.com 3. IDYLLWILD idyllwild.com BEST MOVIE THEATER REGAL THEATRES Multiple locations regmovies.com America’s second-largest theater chain – with locations in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Corona and Eastvale – is always at the forefront of cutting-edge audiovisual technology. Regal viewers can marvel at flicks utilizing giant immersive screens, digital projection and surround sound in both 2D and 3D. Then there’s ScreenX, a multi-projection experience that extends the screen to the side auditorium walls for a 270-degree panoramic visual that 1

puts the viewer in the center of the action. Regal also hosts birthday parties, business meetings, private screenings, club outings and school field trips. 2. AMC Multiple locations amctheatres.com PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG 3. GALAXY THEATRES 121 E. Alessandro Blvd., Riverside 951-780-4379 galaxytheatres.com BEST SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO BEST WINERY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula 877-711-2946, pechanga.com Packed with more than 5,000 slot machines, 158 table games, a non-smoking poker room with 38 tables and a 700-seat bingo facility, Pechanga has the largest casino floor in California. Stellar entertainment options encompass the Eagle’s Nest nightclub, Kelsey’s Sports Bar, a comedy club, Pechanga Theater and Pechanga Summit. The spectacular latter venue opened in 2018 as part of a $300 million expansion. Peter Frampton. Blondie, Elvis Costello, the B-52’s and Bush all made stops there last year. Guests at the AAA Four Diamond hotel can indulge in several upscale restaurants, a spa, swimming pool and shopping boutiques. WILSON CREEK WINERY 35960 Rancho California Road Temecula, 951-699-9463 wilsoncreekwinery.com When it comes to wineries, there’s plenty of competition in Temecula. That makes Wilson Creek’s repeat finish atop this category even more impressive. Family owned since the mid1990s, it has won many wine awards. Guests can tour the grounds, do a wine tasting (no reservation needed) and nosh at Courtyard Bar & Grill or Creekside Grille (with a seasonal menu of locally sourced ingredients from area farms). Wilson Creek Manor is a sought-after site for weddings, receptions, parties and business events. A few times per year, the facility is even graced with Temecula Valley Symphony concerts. 2. SAN MANUEL CASINO 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland 909-864-5050, sanmanuel.com 2. PONTE WINERY 35053 Rancho California Road, Temecula 951-694-8855, pontewinery.com 3. SOBOBA CASINO RESORT 22777 Soboba Road, San Jacinto 951-665-1000, soboba.com 3. SOUTH COAST WINERY 34843 Rancho California Road, Temecula 951-566-4622, southcoastwinery.com 1 1 BEST NIGHTCLUB 1 AUREA VISTA NIGHTCLUB 3498 University Ave., Riverside aureavista.com PHOTO COURTESY WILSON CREEK WINERY Aurea Vista is a happening place for locals who want to see and be seen. The club has regular and guest DJs on weekends. Dance theme nights like Club Dominion (goth, industrial and dark wave music) and Utopia (salsa music with free dance lessons) take place on weeknights. Occasionally, concert acts perform live. A range of drinks are available, including Don Julio, Jameson and Hennessey, along with domestic, import and craft beers. Meanwhile, the appetizer menu features grilled cheese, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, sweet potato fries and other delights. 2. SHOOTERS HEMET 121 E. Florida Ave, Hemet 951-929-2223 shootershemet.com 3. LAKE ALICE TRADING CO. 3616 University Ave., Riverside 951-686-7343 lakealicetradingco.com Founded in 1996 by Gerry and Rosie Wilson, Wilson Creek is one of Temecula Valley’s bestknown wineries, selling more than 75,000 cases of wine each year. BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 17

PLACES TO GO+DO Hometown Favorites NORTH: CORONA, LOMA LINDA, MORENO VALLEY, REDLANDS & RIVERSIDE BEST CITY TO LIVE IN 1. CITY OF RIVERSIDE 3900 Main St., Riverside 951-826-5557 riversideca.gov 2. CITY OF MORENO VALLEY 14177 Frederick St., Moreno Valley 951-413-3000 moval.org 3. CITY OF CORONA 400 S. Vicentia Ave., Corona 951-736-2201 coronaca.gov BEST COMMUNITY EVENT 1. FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, RIVERSIDE riversideca.gov/fol 2. RIVERSIDE MARKET NIGHT 6520 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-342-3044 magnoliacentermarketplace.com 3. CHILI COOK-OFF & CAR SHOW Arlington Business Partnership Riverside riversideabp.com BEST NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION 1. THE ARC OF RIVERSIDE COUNTY 8138 Mar Vista Court, Riverside 951-275-5344 arcriverside.org 2. FOSTER ARMY ANIMAL RESCUE 3711 Central Ave., Riverside 951-222-2104 fosterarmy.org 3. ASSISTANCE LEAGUE RIVERSIDE 3707 Sunnyside Drive, Riverside 951-682-3445 assistanceleagueriverside.org BEST PRESCHOOL 1. FIRST UNITED METHODIST PRESCHOOL 4845 Brockton Ave., Riverside 951-683-4500, fumps.org 2. CHILDREN’S LIGHTHOUSE 19743 Lurin Ave., Riverside 951-653-6688 childrenslighthouse.com/ca1 3. LOMA LINDA ACADEMY CHILDREN’S CENTER 25228 Shepardson Drive, Loma Linda 909-796-016 lla.org/schools/childrens-center BEST SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY 1. SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING 5265 Chapala Drive, Riverside 951-686-6075, sunriseseniorliving.com 2. MAGNOLIA GRAND 8537 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-354-0230, bit.ly/MagnoliaGrand 3. WESTMONT VILLAGE 17050 Arnold Drive, Riverside 951-221-0475 westmontliving.com SOUTH: BEAUMONT, CANYON LAKE, HEMET, MENIFEE, MURRIETA, PERRIS & TEMECULA BEST CITY TO LIVE IN 1. CITY OF MURRIETA 1 Town Square, Murrieta 951-304-2489, murrietaca.gov 2. CITY OF MENIFEE 29844 Haun Road, Menifee 951-672-6777 cityofmenifee.us 3. CITY OF HEMET 445 E. Florida Ave., Hemet 951-765-2300, hemetca.gov BEST COMMUNITY EVENT 1. RAMONA PAGEANT Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre, Hemet ramonabowl.com 2. MENIFEE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL cityofmenifee.us/ 374/Music-and-Arts-Festival 3. TEMECULA WINTERFEST visittemeculavalley.com/winterfest BEST NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION 1. 2ND HAND TREASURES 39793 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta 951-677-0078, communityoutreachofmurrieta.com /2nd-hand-treasures 2. FELINE UNDERGROUND RESCUE felineundergroundrescue.com 3. VALLEY RESOURCE CENTER 30777 Rancho California Road, Temecula 951-384-0110 valleyresourcecenter.org BEST PRESCHOOL 1. ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL 26410 Columbia St., Hemet 951-925-7756 stjohnshemet.org 2. MURRIETA RANCH PRESCHOOL 24850 Lincoln Ave., Murrieta 951-677-0207 murrietaranch.com 3. VIP TOTS 41915 Acacia Ave., Hemet 951-652-7611 viptots.org BEST SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY 1. THE VILLAGE CONTINUING CARE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY 2200 W. Acacia Ave., Hemet 951-766-5116 thevillageriversidecounty.com PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG 2. RENAISSANCE VILLAGE 24271 Jackson Ave., Murrieta 951-319-8243 renaissancevillages.com 3. SUN CITY GARDENS 28500 Bradley Road, Menifee 951-679-2391 suncitygardens.org With a field of yellow flowers lining the fairway, a golfer tees off on the 16th hole at General Old Golf Course, one of eight courses in Riverside. There’s another 18 courses within a 20-mile drive from the city. 18 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020

FOOD+ DRINKS

FOOD+DRINKS BEST BREAKFAST IHOP Multiple locations ihop.com IHOP is a favorite for all ages because it’s one of the few restaurants where you can get a full breakfast all day long, whether it’s an omelet with bacon and toast, waffles, or specialty pancakes with your favorite syrup, whipped cream and fruit toppings. Who doesn’t love a big breakfast at IHOP (long known as the International House of Pancakes)? Diners can mix and match a slew of breakfast items including eggs, pancakes, French toast and bacon. The menu has been greatly expanded in recent years to include burgers, sandwiches and many items beyond breakfast dishes. 2. JOANNA’S CAFE 17950 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-789-8843 3. FLO’S FARMHOUSE CAFE 5620 Van Buren Blvd., Suite 2080 Riverside, 951-352-2690 flos-farmhouse-cafe.local-cafes.com Chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw at Raising Cane’s BEST BUFFET GOLDEN CORRAL Multiple locations goldencorral.com The breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet at Golden Corral – founded in North Carolina almost 50 years ago – includes dozens of homestyle favorites from fish and chicken to pizzas and potatoes, plus soups, a salad bar, homemade bakery items, desserts and soft-serve ice cream. This family restaurant is a favorite among adults and kids alike and features a popular signature sirloin steak. Due to the pandemic, Golden Corral has developed new, safe-service models including to-go orders and delivery. Some restaurants offer a “no touch” buffet service, where servers bring buffet favorites to customers at their tables. 1 2. SIZZLER Multiple locations sizzler.com 3. HOMETOWN BUFFET Multiple locations hometownbuffet.com BEST CHICKEN JUAN POLLO Multiple locations juanpollo.com Juan Pollo – last year’s winner in the same category – specializes in marinated Mexican-style 1 22 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 rotisserie chicken slow-cooked and served on a platter with sides that include tortillas, slow-cooked pinto beans, pico de gallo that’s prepared fresh daily and seasoned rice. Or, you can have the chicken in burritos, bowls, salads, tostadas and tacos. Juan Pollo has several restaurants located throughout the Inland Empire, and the value can’t be beat. The first Juan Pollo opened in Ontario in January 1984. Founder Albert Okura is a Los Angeles native who was previously a manager at several other fast-food restaurants but decided to open his own place, with Armando Parra, serving healthy chicken. They grew this idea into a successful restaurant chain. influences. It’s a delicious mix that leaves customers happy with the variety on the huge menu, which includes favorites like orange chicken, sweet and sour pork, Mongolian beef, almond chicken, sesame chicken, spicy kung pao beef, garlic shrimp and sizzling rice soup, among scores of dishes for all tastes. Established in November 1989 as a small neighborhood Chinese restaurant, Peking Chinese Restaurant also is a perfect option for takeout meals. 2. RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS Multiple locations raisingcanes.com 3. P.F. CHANG’S pfchangs.com 3. CHICK-FIL-A Multiple locations chick-fil-a.com BEST CHINESE FOOD PEKING CHINESE RESTAURANT 11170 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-687-4822 Here’s something fun: The best Chinese food category winner is a restaurant that serves authentic Szechuan-style food with Korean-style 1 2. DAVID CHANG’S DRAGON HOUSE 22456 Alessandro Blvd. Moreno Valley, 951-653-1442 changsdragonhouse.com BEST COCKTAIL 1 MARIO’S PLACE 3646 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-684-7755, mariosplace.com Congratulations to Mario’s Place, a previous winner that placed first in multiple categories this year. Located in the heart of downtown Riverside across the street from the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, Mario’s Place is a family run dinner restaurant specializing in Northern Italian cuisine with a contemporary flair. Classic cock- PHOTO BY CINDY YAMANAKA/SCNG 1

FOOD+DRINKS tails are available to enjoy with your meal, and the restaurant also has a wine list that’s tough to beat. In fact, it’s been recognized by Wine Spectator magazine 15 years running. 2. ANCHO’S SOUTHWEST GRILL & BAR 10773 Hole Ave., Riverside 951-352-0240, anchos.net 3. GRAPOW RESTAURANT 497 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite D, Riverside 951-780-1132, grapow.net BEST DOUGHNUT SHOP DONUT CITY 6100 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-369-0198 Donut City is the place to go when the craving strikes for a glazed doughnut, or your little one really wants an icing-topped treat with brightly colored sprinkles. Fresh doughnuts and a large selection, plus 24-hour service and a good cup of coffee, all add up to make Donut City a winner in Riverside. You’ll find all the favorites – including doughnuts filled with jelly and chocolate-covered twists – at this large shop, plus croissants, pastries and doughnuts covered with icing and sweet cereal bits. PHOTO COURTESY WONGZ DONUTZ PHOTO COURTESY PORTILLOS 1 2. WONGZ DONUTZ 30628 Benton Road, Suite B-204 Winchester, 951-926-0668 facebook.com/WongzDonutz 3. DUNKIN’ DONUTS Multiple locations dunkindonuts.com BEST HAMBURGER IN-N-OUT BURGER Multiple locations in-n-out.com 1 24 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 In-N-Out Burger, a repeat winner for Best Hamburger, keeps its menu simple and as popular as ever with a focus on all-beef hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, shakes and sodas. InN-Out has cultivated a huge following of loyal fans who swear this is the best burger they’ve ever tasted. Maybe it’s the fresh meat, or the soft buttered bun. Another secret is out: In-NOut has a few well-known “hacks” to switch it up. For instance, you can spice up your burger by ordering it “Animal Style,” with lettuce, tomato, a mustard-cooked beef patty and a pickle, plus extra spread and grilled onions. And don’t forget an order of those popular skinny French fries to go with it. 2. THE RUSTIK FORK 1355 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite 101 Riverside, 951-656-3555 rustikfork.com 3. FIVE GUYS Multiple locations fiveguys.com BEST HAPPY HOUR MARIO’S PLACE 3646 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside, 951-684-7755 mariosplace.com Already known for serving wonderful Italian food, Mario’s Place is the go-to spot in downtown Riverside for happy hour. Also hailed by readers for Best Cocktail, the restaurant has been saluted by Wine Spectator maga1 zine with an Award of Excellence for 15 years running. 2. GRAPOW RESTAURANT 497 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite D Riverside, 951-780-1132 grapow.net 3 EMILIO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 2340 S. San Jacinto Ave. San Jacinto, 951-925-3721 emiliosmexicanrestaurantandcantina.net BEST HOT DOG HOT DOG ON A STICK Multiple locations hotdogonastick.com Hot Dog on a Stick was founded in 1946 in Santa Monica when Dave Barham opened a food stand at the beach that was originally called Party Puffs. He served ice cream cones and lemonade, and eventually used his mother’s cornbread recipe to perfect the Hot Dog on a Stick, which became his place’s new name. Barham’s hot dog dipped in batter and cooked became popular at county fairs and malls, as he expanded Hot Dog on a Stick to 70 stores in several states nationwide. Today, fans can enjoy a dipped dog made from turkey, veggies or Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs. 1 2. PORTILLOS 12840 Day St., Moreno Valley 951-653-1000, portillos.com 3. COSTCO Multiple locations costco.com

BEST INDIAN FOOD PUNJAB PALACE 10359 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-351-8968, punjabpalaceca.com Punjab Palace features authentic cuisine from Northern India and is a well-loved community eatery. The restaurant is popular for its savory clay oven Tandoori dishes and exotic chicken, seafood, lamb and vegetable curries. On the expansive à la carte menu, diners can choose from a huge number of appetizers, main courses, breads, rice dishes and dessert items, including vegetarian, vegan and non-vegetarian options. Punjab Palace is proud to have been recognized for its outstanding seafood dishes using only high-quality, fresh ingredients. Takeout is a great option to enjoy Punjab Palace's wonderful Indian food at home. 1 2. MASALA CRAFT 26550 Ynez Road, Temecula 951-296-9777 indianmasalacraft.com 3. MANTRA INDIAN CUISINE • 712 N. Main St., Corona, 951-739-9401 • 990 Ontario Mills Drive, Suite H Ontario, 909-476-0205 • 27645 Jefferson Ave. Temecula, 951-506-1800 mantrarestaurants.com MARIO'S PLACE 3646 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-684-7755, mariosplace.com Our readers aren't the only ones to recognize a terrific restaurant: Mario's Place also enjoys a five-star rating from the Southern California Restaurant Writers Association. The cozy and beautifully lit outside patio provides a romantic and charming ambiance for outdoor dining, which is available Tuesday-Saturday. There's also outdoor dining on the front patio. Pizzas from a wood-burning oven, salad, soups, pasta, risotto and fish entrees are just some of the menu favorites at Mario's Place, which offers an extensive – and exotic – dessert menu. Reservations are required to dine at this hip eatery, so call ahead to secure your spot when you're in the mood for a special meal of Caesar salad, tortellini, wild mushroom ravioli, Angus beef tenderloin and sautéed spinach or roasted garlic potato puree, topped with an order of sweet tiramisu. Takeout and gift certificates also are available. 1 2. ROMANO'S FAMILY ITALIAN RESTAURANTS & CHICAGO PIZZERIAS • 5225 Canyon Crest Drive Riverside, 951-781-7662 • 285 Alessandro Blvd. Riverside, 951-780-7399 • 330 Orange St. Redlands, 909-798-9228 romanosrestaurants.com 3. OLIVE GARDEN Multiple locations olivegarden.com BEST MEXICAN FOOD MR. TACO • 18590 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-776-9900 • 2435 Main St. Riverside, 951-682-4020 • 5701 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-525-3242 • 855 Alabama St. Redlands, 909-792-4477 mrtacofresh.com Family owned and operated and established in 2016, Mr. Taco uses fresh ingredients and recipes passed down and perfected over the years. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner from a gigantic menu with all the Mexican restaurant favorites, Mr. Taco has something for every diner. From breakfast burritos and menudo to fajitas, combo plates, seafood, tortas, burritos and street tacos, the menu even adds a bit of humor with burritos named "Gobernador" (filled with grilled shrimp, mozzarella cheese, onion, tomato, rice, pinto beans, cilantro and Sriracha-mayo) and "Garbage" (choice of meat, rice, refried beans, sour cream, cheese, onion, guacamole, cilantro, tomato and lettuce). 1 2. OLIVIA'S MEXICAN FOOD 9447 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, 951-689-2131 oliviasmexicanrestaurant.com 3. MARIA'S MEXICAN KITCHEN • 163 W. Ontario Ave., Suite 101 Corona, 951-582-9101 • 17030 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-780-2034 restaurantwebx.com/ MariasMexicanKitchen BEST ITALIAN FOOD

FOOD+DRINKS PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG menu. The popular sourdough bread is served warm tableside as a part of the meal. Market Broiler features a full bar, and plenty of appetizers, chowder, clams, oysters, mussels, sushi, shellfish, steak and desserts on the menu. Market Broiler also has a company-wide sustainable seafood program. 2. BLUEWATER GRILL 26700 Ynez Court, Temecula 951-308-7722, bluewatergrill.com 3. ANCHO’S SOUTHWEST GRILL & BAR 10773 Hole Ave., Riverside 951-352-0240, anchos.net BEST SPORTS BAR A thin-crust olive, mushroom, bell pepper and cheese pizza at Romano’s BEST PIZZA ROMANO’S FAMILY ITALIAN RESTAURANTS & CHICAGO PIZZERIAS • 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside 951-781-7662 • 285 Alessandro Blvd., Riverside 951-780-7399 • 330 Orange St., Redlands 909-798-9228 romanosrestaurants.com Romano’s, a reader favorite in many previous years and in multiple categories including Best Italian Food and Best Pizza, offers authentic Italian favorites: chicken, veal, pasta and seafood, plus salads and lots of appetizer choices. And then there’s the Chicago’s Famous Stuffed Pizza menu, which features stuffed, thin crust, and gourmet pizzas that can be filled with meats like pepperoni, sausage, bacon, salami and capicola and/or veggies like olives, artichoke heart, roasted bell peppers, basil and mushrooms. With three locations in Riverside and one in Redlands, Romano’s offers a full bar plus a special kids’ menu. 1 2. DEMATTEO’S • 7030 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, 951-682-6198 • 8590 Van Buren Blvd., Suite 2D Riverside, 951-429-7317 dematteos.com 3. PIETRO’S ITALIAN CUISINE 6788 Brockton Ave. Riverside, 951-784-1310 pietrositaliancuisine.com 26 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 1 BEST SANDWICH SHOP THE SUB STATION 3663 Canyon Crest Drive Riverside, 951-683-4523 substationucr.com The Sub Station is among Riverside’s oldest family run restaurants. Founded in 1972 near UC Riverside, The Sub Station features East Coast-style subs that have remained the same – and popular – throughout the decades. Enjoy all kinds of sandwiches, hot and cold, including vegetarian, plus soups, salads and bottled beer. Whether you’re craving a hot pastrami and cheese sub, a meatball sub on an Italian roll, or a healthy avocado and cheese sandwich with marinated cucumbers on a wheat roll, there’s a sandwich for all tastes and preferences. 1 2. BUTCH’S GRINDERS 4602 Pine St., Riverside 951-781-8511 butchsgrindersriverside.com 3. JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS Multiple locations jerseymikes.com BEST SEAFOOD 1 MARKET BROILER 3525 Merrill Ave. Riverside, 951-276-9007 marketbroiler.com Market Broiler, which opened in Riverside in 1989, is a full-service restaurant where fresh fish and seafood dishes are prepared by award-winning chefs. In addition to having more than a dozen unique fish offerings daily, entrees of fresh chicken or aged beef plus signature salads and pasta round out this winning HEROES RESTAURANT AND BREWERY 3397 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside, 951-248-0722 heroesrestaurantandbrewery.com The first thing you’ll notice about Heroes is the expansive portions. Nothing at Heroes comes less than heroic in size, from the large sandwiches – do not miss the Godfather with a smorgasbord of Italian meats – to the burgers. The latter includes the mouth-watering Red Tractor Burger (beef patty with Cajun sausage, Swiss, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese). Enjoy with a lengthy beer tap of locally brewed craft beers, including Heroes’ Red Tractor Ale. Round it off with the game of your choice on one of dozens of televisions liberally scattered throughout. Also note, there are two patios for outdoor dining, one covered and the other with umbrellas. 2. CHILI’S Multiple locations chilis.com 3. EVENTS SPORTS GRILL 10560 Magnolia Ave., Suite A, Riverside 951-352-2693, eventssportsgrill.com BEST STEAKHOUSE 1 PINNACLE PEAK STEAKHOUSE 2533 S. La Cadena Drive, Colton 909-783-2543 Probably no restaurant in the Inland Empire punches further above its head in terms of value than this iconic Colton steakhouse. Known far and wide for cutting off the ties of “overdressed” patrons, Pinnacle Peak and its rustic western décor goes far beyond that shtick, bringing tasty mesquite-grilled steaks: the 28-ounce Trail Boss porterhouse, 25-ounce Cowboy and 15-ounce Cowgirl T-bones; Kan-

2. DUANE’S PRIME STEAKS & SEAFOOD 3649 Mission Inn Ave. Riverside, 951-784-0300 missioninn.com/dining/duanes 3. STEER ‘N STEIN • 3104 W. Florida Ave. Hemet, 951-658-6838 • 14950 Perris Blvd. Moreno Valley, 951-243-8799 • 8343 Archibald Ave. Rancho Cucamonga, 909-987-4447 steernstein.com BEST SUNDAY BRUNCH BEST WINES FROM TEMECULA Temecula has long languished in the shadow of California’s betterknown wine regions, but the 33,000acre Temecula Valley AVA has its share of gems, and many of its winemakers understand its potential as a place for warm-climate wine. -------------------------------DOFFO WINERY 36083 Summitville St., Temecula 951-676-6989, shop.doffowines.com -------------------------------One of my Temecula favorites comes from Marcelo Doffo who brings the sensibilities and traditions of his native Argentina and his Italian ancestry to his winemaking, with impressive results. His award-winning 2017 Zinfandel is laden with flavors of plum, cherry, raspberry and a touch of fig, with a luxurious mouth feel and a long finish, $84. SHUTTERSTOCK sas City bone-in New York, Cattleman’s Ribeye and Top Sirloin. With no hearty steak priced higher than $32, each one at Pinnacle Peak’s is served with grilled beans, salad and bread, along with a delicious apple cobbler and white chocolate blueberry pudding. EDITOR’S PICKS -------------------------------AVENSOLE WINEREY 34567 Rancho California Road, Temecula 951-252-2003 avensolewinery.com -------------------------------2018 Melody Twins: 62% Pinot Grigio, 22% Gewürztraminer, 16% Muscat Canelli. An enjoyable summer sipper with notes of apricot, peach and grapefruit, $26. -------------------------------LEONESS CELLARS 38311 De Portola Road Temecula, 951-302-7601 leonesscellars.com -------------------------------2016 Syrah: This classic warm-climate Syrah is artfully blended with small amounts of Mourvedre, Grenache and Cinsault. It delivers strong flavors of plum and boysenberry and hints of dark chocolate and tobacco, $39. THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-784-0300, missioninn.com/dining The perennial winner in this category, epitomizing how the term “reservations are highly recommended” is gospel, has adapted to the coronavirus era. Instead of an extensive buffet, there’s now a three-course prix fixe brunch menu. Appetizers run the gamut from poached shrimp cocktail and crab cakes to smoked salmon bruschetta and a caprese salad. The entrees manage to cover the brunch-delicacy spectrum: from filet mignon fajitas and huevos rancheros to a Belgian waffle and fried chicken. Four dessert choices – cheesecake with berries, carrot cake, strawberry crepes and fruit tarte – round out the brunch. While the offerings for this dynamic brunch may have changed, the quality of the ingredients and the Mission Inn’s special outdoor atmosphere remain. popular East Riverside restaurant features the usual sushi and sashimi suspects: shrimp, yellowtail, crab, eel, tuna, snapper, salmon and smoked salmon, along with a tasty ono roll. While all Gra!Pow rolls are wonderful, there are three standouts: the aptly named Hangover Roll, combining spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño with tempura; the Spicy Yuzu Kanpachi roll, with spicy tuna and cucumber surrounded by yellow tail, jalapeños, fried garlic and citrus; and the Yellowtail Carpacchio with yellowtail, jalapeños, olive oil, citrus, cilantro and sea salt. 2. JOURNEY’S END PECHANGA 45000 Pechanga Parkway Temecula, 951-770-8208 pechanga.com/eat/journeys-end erts, Reinhardt vaulted to prominence behind four delicious flavors: white chocolate cherry, chili chocolate, white Russian and lavender. Standards such as creamy carrot, Caribbean coconut and luscious lemon vie for culinary attention with decadent dark chocolate, peanut butter pizazz and even a gluten-free vegan cupcake. Regardless of flavor, Reinhardt’s cupcakes employ top-shelf ingredients, such as Belgian chocolate, Tahitian vanilla and Colorado peaches. Casey’s isn’t limited to cupcakes. Also available are herbal teas, bubble baths and other accessories. 2. SUSHI CAMP 32240 Temecula Parkway, Suite 104 Temecula, 951-302-1330 facebook.com/sushicamp 2. NOTHING BUNDT CAKES Multiple locations nothingbundtcakes.com 3. CORK | FIRE KITCHEN 44501 Rainbow Canyon Road Temecula, 888-976-3404 corkfirekitchen.com 3. ARASHI TEPPAN STEAK & SUSHI 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road Suite C-5, Murrieta, 951-677-0236 arashiteppan.com 1 ­— PAUL HODGINS 3. THE CUPCAKE & ESPRESSO BAR 12620 Day St., Suite D Moreno Valley, 951-653-0037 BEST TACO BEST SUSHI / POKE 1 GRA!POW RESTAURANT 497 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite D Riverside, 951-780-1132 grapow.net Last year’s repeat winner in the Best Thai Food category illustrates its tasty versatility by capturing the Best Sushi/Poke category. Yes, the BEST SWEET TREATS / CUPCAKES 1 CASEY’S CUPCAKES 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-328-6908, caseyscupcake.com Casey Reinhardt, the winner of 2011’s “Cupcake Wars” on Food Network, adds a Best of IE title to her many awards. The daughter of Mission Inn proprietors Duane and Kelly Rob- 1 MR. TACO • 18590 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-776-9900 • 2435 Main St. Riverside, 951-682-4020 • 5701 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, 951-525-3242 • 855 Alabama St. BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 27

FOOD+DRINKS Redlands, 909-792-4477 mrtacofresh.com Nine different taco meats, including a delectable al pastor, capture your attention the moment you walk into one of these four IE locations. And while the word “taco” is in the name, that barely scratches the surface of what Mr. Taco offers. Diners also enjoy surf and turf burritos, shrimp and fish plates. The essence of Mr. Taco goes beyond its name and into an atmosphere of a sports bar-meets-local cantina, offering a wealth of Mexican beers and televisions throughout that makes Mr. Taco the perfect place to enjoy fine tacos with that mustsee game. 2. LA BUFADORA BAJA GRILL Multiple locations labufadorabajagrill.com 3. EL RANCHITO TACO SHOP 1181 Magnolia Ave., Corona 951-272-4300 BEST THAI FOOD BANN THAI RESTAURANT 6461 Brockton Ave., Riverside 951-684-3381 bannthairiverside.com After sampling numerous Thai restaurants all over Southern California, Sam and Pawenna Arch built Bann Thai (Thai House) to bring the complex flavors and intricate nuances of Thai cuisine to the area. Bann Thai features 21 lunch specials and 24 dinner entrees. The small, central Riverside location puts a different twist on them, along with bringing you all the usual Thai favorites: hot pots and various soups, numerous salads, six different curries, along with fried rice combos, including a spicy seafood fried rice and crab fried rice. Vegetarian options are available on all dishes. 1 2. ROYAL ORCHID • 9791 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, 951-354-6100 • 1450 University Ave., Suite M Riverside, 951-786-3930 royalorchidthairiverside.com 3. GRA!POW RESTAURANT 497 E. Alessandro Blvd., Suite D Riverside, 951-780-1132 grapow.net BEST WINGS WINGSTOP Multiple locations wingstop.com There are flavors that define tame (Mild), flavors that define sweat-inducing thermonucle1 28 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 Hometown Favorites NORTH: CORONA, LOMA LINDA, MORENO VALLEY, REDLANDS & RIVERSIDE BEST CRAFT BREWERY SOUTH: BEAUMONT, CANYON LAKE, HEMET, MENIFEE, MURRIETA, PERRIS & TEMECULA BEST CRAFT BREWERY 1. HEROES RESTAURANT & BREWERY 3397 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-248-0722 heroesrestaurantandbrewery.com 1. 8 BIT BREWING 26755 Jefferson Ave., Suite F, Murrieta 951-677-2322 8bitbrewingcompany.com 2. WICKS BREWING 11620 Sterling Ave., Suite C, Riverside 951-689-2739, wicksbrewing.com 2. GARAGE BREWING CO. 29095 Old Town Front St., Temecula 951-587-2537 garagebrewco.com 3. HANGAR 24 1710 Sessums Drive, Redlands 909-242-8111, hangar24brewing.com BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT 1. CACTUS CANTINA 151 E. Alessandro Blvd., Riverside 951-789-0211, cactuscantinariverside.net 2. ROMANO’S FAMILY ITALIAN RESTAURANTS & CHICAGO PIZZERIAS • 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside 951-781-7662 • 285 Alessandro Blvd., Riverside 951-780-7399 • 330 Orange St., Redlands, 909-798-9228 romanosrestaurants.com 3. ANCHOS SOUTHWEST GRILL & BAR 10773 Hole Ave., Riverside 951-352-0240, anchos.net ar (Atomic) and several in between those extremes on the heat scale. With more than 1,400 locations in the U.S., United Kingdom and elsewhere, Wingstop’s emphasis is on the flavor aspect. There’s Cajun and Hickory Smoked BBQ that reflects Wingstop’s Texas roots, along with Hawaiian, Spicy Korean and many more. Wingstop serves up its wings in tenders, bonein and boneless, along with numerous sides. 2. BUFFALO WILD WINGS Multiple locations buffalowildwings.com 3. EPIC WINGS Multiple locations epicwingsnthings.com BEST YOGURT / ICE CREAM YOGURTLAND Multiple locations, yogurt-land.com Starting with a single location in Fullerton in 1 3. THE MASON JAR BREWING COMPANY 29683 New Hub Drive, Suite A, Menifee 951-244-5277 masonjarbrewing.com BEST LOCAL RESTAURANT 1. CORKY’S KITCHEN & BAKERY 3150 Case Road, Unit L, Perris 951-928-0040 corkyskitchenandbakery.com 2. BANH MI 3429 W. Florida., Hemet 951-652-3327 iheartbanhmihemet.com 3. ANTHONY’S LOUNGE & RISTORANTE 24630 Washington Ave., Suite 100 Murrieta, 951-677-1099 anthonyslounge.com 2006, the “flavorologists” at Yogurtland use real ingredients to make more than 200 great flavors that keep frozen yogurt fans coming back time and again. Top off your yogurt cup with a variety of toppings that include indulgent sauces, fresh fruit, cookie dough bites and granola. Inland Empire locations include Claremont, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and two in Riverside. Yogurtland also has a rewards program for repeat customers. Benefits include a free 3-ounce treat for registering via the app on your smartphone and a free 5-ounce yogurt on your birthday. 2. COLD STONE CREAMERY Multiple locations coldstonecreamery.com 3. MICKEY’S YOGURT 2801 W. Florida Ave. Hemet 951-766-1616, facebook.com/mickeysyogurthemet

BEST AUTO COLLISION CENTER CALIBER COLLISION Multiple locations calibercollision.com Every ASE-certified service pro at Caliber Collision has earned the Gold Class designation by I-CAR, the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair; it’s a claim only 20 percent of all body shops can make. Along with collision repair and glasswork, Caliber technicians also regularly fix dings and dents. Caliber has been repairing all vehicle makes and models for more than 23 years. Since good business practices attract more even business, the company gets more insurance referrals than any other repair shop. RIVERSIDE AUTO MALL 8201 Auto Drive, Riverside riversideautocenter.com Driving through the Inland Empire searching for a reliable vehicle can be a challenge – especially if you don’t have a reliable vehicle to begin with. Avoid that hassle by going directly to the Riverside Auto Mall, where more than two dozen automakers offer new and used cars, trucks, SUVs, vans and crossovers. The auto mall’s home page offers access to each dealer’s website. There, visitors can see what’s available for purchase, check out the latest specials, inquire about factory parts or make a service appointment. 2. CESAR’S AUTO BODY 581 N. Palm Ave., Suite A, Hemet 951-929-9090 2. HEMET AUTO MALL Warren Road, Hemet 1 3. WEST COAST COLLISION 179 W. Mill St., San Bernardino 909-885-3200 1 3. TEMECULA VALLEY AUTO MALL 42069 Dlr Drive., Temecula automalloftemecula.com SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGES auto collision....................... 31 AUTO MALLS.. ........................... 31 auto repair............................ 32 CBD/ Cannabis dispensary....... 32 college / vocational schools.. 32 dealership service department.32 domestic car dealers. . ............ 32 eye doctors.. .......................... 34 florists.. ............................... 34 grocery stores. . ..................... 34 health / organic food stores . . . 36 home care assistance.. ............ 36 HOSPITALS. . ............................. 36 import car dealers................. 36 jewelry stores.. ..................... 36 LAW FIRMS / LAWYERS............... 38 local wedding venues............. 38 local radio personalities....... 38 mortgage lending service . . ...... 38 motorsports dealer. . .............. 38 new model car or truck.......... 40 place to buy a used vehicle .. .... 40 place to get a massage........... 40 PLACE TO LEARN TO DANCE.......... 40 plastic surgeons.. .................. 41 spa / cryotherapy. . ................. 41 TATTOO STUDIOS....................... 41 tire dealers. . ......................... 41 tutoring service.................... 41 urgent care / er .. .................. 41 veterinarians ....................... 42 weight loss clinics................ 42 ------------------------------hometown favorites................ 42 BEST AUTO MALL BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 31

SHOPPING+ SERVICES BEST AUTO REPAIR BUD’S TIRE PROS Multiple locations budstirepros.com While Bud’s Tire Pros has helped motorists with all their tire needs since 1996, Bud’s service covers far more than tires: engine diagnostics, preventative maintenance and major overhauls are all performed by ASE-certified technicians. When it comes to the place “where the rubber meets the road,” Bud’s offers more than 40 tire brands for cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as farm equipment, motorhomes and ATVs. Veteran owned and operated, Bud’s is certified by NAPA AutoCare, as well as four tire-quality organizations. 2. PORTER’S GARAGE 7104 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-684-1717 3. DAVIDS MD AUTO REPAIR 25698 Adams Ave., Murrieta 951-382-0888 davidsmdautorepair.com BEST CBD / CANNABIS DISPENSARY THE BERN CENTER 432 W. Highland Ave., San Bernardino theberncenter.com Let’s turn an old dictum on its ear: Legality – not necessity – is the mother of invention. Case in point: California’s cannabis industry, which has been booming since the state legalized its recreational use in 2016. This business sector has exploded with all manner of products. Regular users and wide-eyed neophytes alike will be impressed by the vast assortment of cannabis and CBD products available at The Bern Center. Along with 17 “flower” (weed) varieties – some pre-rolled – the dispensary offers cannabis waxes, lemonades and punches, candies, tinctures, cupcakes and mints. 1 2. STRAINS DISPENSARY 820 W. Rider St., Perris 949-444-9824, strainsusa.com 3. THE CBD STORE 6682 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-742-2472, thecbdstoreriverside.com BEST COLLEGE / VOCATIONAL SCHOOL CALIFORNIA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY 8432 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-689-5771, calbaptist.edu A private Christian college accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, California Baptist University has stressed ac1 32 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 California Baptist University ademic achievement, professional excellence and spiritual development in an ever-changing world since it opened in 1950. CBU students can choose from among 80-plus undergraduate majors, as well as more than 30 masters and five doctorate programs. Along with its 160-acre main campus, located in Riverside’s historic Magnolia Avenue District, California Baptist University has extension sites throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties, plus a growing assortment of online courses and programs. 2. MT. SAN JACINTO COLLEGE Multiple locations msjc.edu 3. UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, RIVERSIDE 900 University Ave., Riverside 951-827-1012, ucr.edu BEST DEALERSHIP SERVICE DEPARTMENT RACEWAY FORD 5900 Sycamore Canyon Blvd., Riverside 877-429-2476, racewayford.com Since most of us can’t afford a new set of wheels every year, maintaining what we drive is a top priority. The 16 factory-trained pros in Raceway Ford’s service department understand this. As such, they take what they do very seriously when tapping into their 212 combined years of experience, whether it’s a quick oil change or a major engine overhaul. Customers can use Raceway’s courtesy shuttle or wait in the deal1 er’s customer lounge, outfitted with flat-screen TVs, workstations and free WiFi. Kids even have their own play area. Rental cars are available. 2. FRITTS FORD 8000 Auto Drive, Riverside 951-687-2121, frittsford.com 3. GOSCH FORD TEMECULA 26895 Ynez Road, Temecula 951-708-9148 goschfordtemecula.com BEST DOMESTIC CAR DEALER FRITTS FORD 8000 Auto Drive, Riverside 951-687-2121, frittsford.com Along with the current line of new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, Fritts Ford offers an assortment of used cars for sale. Customers can complete their purchases online or over the phone; the vehicle and paperwork are delivered soon after. Fritts’ service department can pick up your vehicle (Ford or otherwise) from your home and return it once the job is done. And drivers looking further down the road can visit Fritts online to preorder the powerful Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s upcoming five-door electric crossover. Fritts offers DIY mechanics and the entire range of Ford factory parts. 1 2. HEMET CHRYSLER DODGE 425 Motor Way, Hemet 951-225-4217, hemetcdjr.com 3. RACEWAY FORD 5900 Sycamore Canyon Blvd., Riverside 877-429-2476, racewayford.com SHUTTERSTOCK 1

SHUTTERSTOCK SHOPPING+ SERVICES BEST EYE DOCTOR CAROL TILLMAN, OD, RIVERSIDE MEDICAL CLINIC 7117 Brockton Ave., Riverside 951-782-513, riversidemedicalclinic.com 1 • 40700 California Oaks Road, Suite 106 Murrieta • 40945 Winchester Road, Temecula 951-696-1135, lobue2020eyes.com BEST FLORIST 2. DR. KATIE DUGAN, MURRIETA CREEK OPTOMETRY 39252 Einchester Road, Suite 127 Murrieta, 951-600-9226 murrietacreekoptometry.com RIVERSIDE FLOWER CLUB 7112 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-784-0960, riversideflowerclub.com Any flower shop that offers more than a dozen stunning arrangements for Mother’s Day is one worth visiting for any occasion. That’s the case with the Riverside Flower Club, a one-stop explosion of colors and scents with dozens of gorgeous arrangements fit for everything from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings and memorials. As for Valentine’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas – of course they have you covered. Those looking ahead to the next season will want to check out a selection from the fall collection: Sunflower Topiary, a large-leaf ceramic arrangement that features sunflowers, solidago, carnations, spray rose, daisies and more. 3. LOBUE LASER & EYE MEDICAL CENTERS • 29950 Haun Road, Suite 206, Menifee 2. RIVERSIDE MISSION FLORIST 3900 Market St., Riverside 951-369-8150, riversidemissionflorist.com Dr. Carol Tillman’s holistic approach is based on the fact that eye health is a reflection of overall body health. As such, she takes into account issues that may underlie eye problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Providing her services at the multispecialty Riverside Medical Clinic, she has quick access to an ophthalmologist, as well as pediatric and geriatric specialists, an on-site lab and more. Along with standard eye exams, Dr. Tillman screens for glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts and other ocular-health issues. Her interest in eye health started early, since her father owned an optical lab. 34 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 1 3. FLORAL EXPRESSIONS 210 W. Florida Ave., Hemet, 951-766-1997 floralexpressionsofhemet.com BEST GROCERY STORE STATER BROS. Multiple locations staterbros.com What began during the Great Depression as a small country store in Yucaipa has grown into the Inland Empire’s largest private employer. Headquartered in San Bernardino, Stater Bros. doesn’t just feed the community; the grocer is involved at the community level in many positive ways. For example, to honor a new store opening in Calimesa last July, Stater Bros. Charities donated a total of $30,000 to Carol’s Kitchen, Childhelp Merv Griffin Village, Calimesa Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund, California Lions Friends in Sight, VFW Post 7347 and Cherry Valley Horse & Farm Animal Rescue. 1 2. CARDENAS MARKETS Multiple locations cardenasmarkets.com 3. TRADER JOE’S Multiple locations traderjoes.com

Drop in for CBD! Tinctures, Topicals, Hemp Flower Everything CBD! OPENMONDAY-6$785'$<•CLOSEDSUNDAY THE CBD STORE Location 2 THE CBD STORE Location 1 4415BrocNtonAvenue Riverside,CA92506 4thecbdstore.com 6682 Magnolia Avenue Riverside, CA 92506 Thecbdstoreriverside.com Thank you for voting us Best in the Inland Empire! DELIVERY SERVICE AVAILABLE 951-742-2472 Lic # 203-634176 BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 35

SHOPPING+ SERVICES sion effort that started in March 2013. Today, Riverside Community Hospital has more than 2,300 employees and 675 doctors who work in more than 500 medical specialties. 2. LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER Multiple locations lluh.org PHOTO BY TERRY PIERSON/SCNG 3. KAISER PERMANENTE Multiple locations kp.org BEST IMPORT CAR DEALER JOHN HINE TEMECULA SUBARU 42050 Dlr Drive, Temecula 951-553-2000, temeculasubaru.com The name John Hine has been associated with automotive sales for nearly eight decades, after opening his first Pontiac dealership in 1942. While he may no longer be with us, his name lives on in Temecula, in the form of John Hine Temecula Subaru, where since 2013 the Subaru line – along with certified used vehicles – has been available. As part of Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event, this past year the dealership donated $50,000 to the Assistance League of Temecula Valley. 1 Riverside Community Hospital BEST HEALTH / ORGANIC FOOD STORE TRADER JOE’S Multiple locations traderjoes.com Nobody thought that when Joe Coulombe opened the first Trader Joe’s in 1967, his funky little nautical-themed grocery outlet in Pasadena would grow to more than 500 locations throughout the U.S. In doing so, he changed the face of an industry. Trader Joe’s continues to lead in a competitive market by buying in great volume direct from suppliers, offering a fun variety of its own private-label products (Joe’s O’s cereal instead of Cheerios, for example), highlighting or discontinuing products based on staff and customer feedback, avoiding sales gimmicks and emphasizing friendly, can-do service. 1 2. SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Multiple locations sprouts.com 3. CLARK’S NUTRITION & NATURAL FOODS MARKET Multiple locations clarksnutrition.com BEST HOME CARE ASSISTANCE ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES 41593 Winchester Road, Suite 200 Temecula, 951-375-4588 alwaysbestcare.com Seniors who aren’t ready to move to an inde1 36 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 pendent- or assisted-living community have an option that allows them to stay in their residence: in-home care. Friends and family members certainly want to help, but can’t always be there – which is where the friendly pros at Always Best Care come in. Insured, covered by workers’ compensation and vetted by background checks, they provide an assortment of companionship, home-helper and non-medical personal-care services. Duties may include bill paying, medication reminders, grocery-list preparation, and helping with eating, bathing and grooming. 2. HOME INSTEAD SENIOR CARE Multiple locations 888-331-1023, homeinstead.com 3. COMFORT KEEPERS 3576 Arlington Ave., Suite 303 Riverside, 951-682-2660 comfortkeepers.com BEST HOSPITAL RIVERSIDE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 4445 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-788-3000 riversidecommunityhospital.com The Inland Empire has grown exponentially through the decades, and Riverside Community Hospital, which opened in 1901, has grown with it. In November 2017, the medical facility opened a 285,000-square-foot patient tower that includes 105 patient rooms (including 35 intensive-care and 70 acute-care beds), new surgical pre- and post-op rooms, a state-ofthe-art lab and more – a $460 million expan1 2. BMW OF MURRIETA 26825 Auto Mall Parkway, Murrieta 951-200-5491, bmwofmurrieta.com 3. GOSCH TOYOTA 350 Carriage Circle, Hemet 951-808-3134, goschtoyota.com BEST JEWELRY STORE K NORRIS JEWELERS 2154 Galleria at Tyler, Riverside 951-352-3773, knorrisjewelers.com Serving customers for more than four decades, K Norris Jewelers does more than offer current and classic jewelry styles. Owner Keith Norris and his staff, all certified by the Gemological Institute of America, regularly create custom designs. In addition to designer watches, K Norris furnishes men’s and women’s wedding rings made of platinum, 18- and 14-karat white and yellow gold, and titanium. Along with jewelry cleaning and appraisals, staffers are on hand to replace your watch battery, restore your heirloom pearls, solder a broken chain and more. 1 2. MARDON JEWELERS 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Suite 14 Riverside, 951-682-2325 mardonjewelers.com 3. LA MASTERS OF FINE JEWELRY 26780 Ynez Court, Suite A, Temecula 951-699-5719, lamasters.com

SHOPPING+ SERVICES 2. GINNY HARMON, KFRG 900 Washington Suite, Suite 315, Colton 909-825-9525, kfrog.radio.com 3. RICK SHAW, KATY 27431 Enterprise Circle West Suite 101, Temecula 951-506-1222, 1013themix.com PHOTO BY WATCHARA PHOMICINDA/SCNG BEST MORTGAGE LENDING SERVICE FRANKLIN LOAN CENTER Multiple locations franklinloancenter.com While many mortgage lenders subcontract some loan functions to separate corporate divisions, or even different companies, Franklin Loan Center is unique in that the firm’s loan processing, underwriting, documentation and funding procedures are all handled on-site by one team of experts, working together to follow a given loan from application to close. Every mortgage is digitally processed and available online to clients. Franklin Loan Center opened for business in 1989, and the company has 11 offices in the state, including six in the Inland Empire. 1 Mission Inn Hotel & Spa BEST LAW FIRM/LAWYER SHOUP LEGAL 38605 Calistoga Drive, Suite 120 Murrieta, 951-445-4114 shouplegal.com Time passes faster than we realize, and it makes sense to plan ahead, especially when it comes to financial matters. The attorneys at Shoup Legal – Andrea Shoup, Jennifer Dean and David Shoup – focus on the often-challenging legal aspects of estate planning, probate, trust administration and Medi-Cal benefits planning. In addition, they help business owners navigate such legal matters as corporate and LLC formation, operating and partnership agreements and business succession. Shoup Legal’s special “Concierge Services” include comprehensive in-person estate planning and expedited legal services for those in a time crunch. 1 2. LOCKHART LAW FIRM, APC 41856 Ivy St., Suite 207, Murrieta 951-461-8878, lock-law.com 3. THE TERESA RHYNE LAW GROUP 7177 Brockton Ave., Suite 112, Riverside 951-682-7747, teresarhynelaw.com BEST LOCAL WEDDING VENUE THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA 3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside 951-784-0300 missioninn.com/weddings It’s no surprise that the Inland Empire’s only hotel with on-site chapels – and the region’s 1 38 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 only AAA Four-Diamond venue – would be a popular wedding destination. With a history that dates to 1876, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has been hosting weddings for more than a century. Ceremony venues include the St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, which accommodates up to 150 guests; and the outdoor Court of the Orient, which can double as a reception area. For intimate settings of up to 10 guests, the unique St. Cecilia Chapel showcases a carved marriage altar, which dates to 1740. 2. CANYON CREST COUNTRY CLUB 975 Country Club Drive Riverside, 951-274-7900, clubcorp.com/Clubs/Canyon-CrestCountry-Club 3. MONTELEONE MEADOWS 35245 Briggs Road, Murrieta 951-677-6403, monteleonemeadows.com BEST LOCAL RADIO PERSONALITY HEATHER FROGLEAR, KFRG 900 Washington St., Suite 315, Colton 909-825-9525, kfrog.radio.com Heather Froglear’s popular show runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays on KFRG, 95.1-FM. The self-proclaimed “adoptive mother, defender of big hair, tattoo-lovin’, military- and police-supportin’, wine-drinkin’ music lover” is a perfect fit for the popular country-western station. To help lift sagging spirits due to this year’s craziness, the feisty, high-energy DJ often shares on social media using the #LoveYourself2020 hashtag. 1 2. FLAGSTAR BANK Multiple locations flagstar.com 3. LOANDEPOT Multiple locations loandepot.com BEST MOTORSPORTS DEALER MALCOLM SMITH MOTORSPORTS 7599 Indiana Ave., Riverside 951-687-1300, malcolmsmith.com Malcolm Smith isn’t the “Michael Jordan of off-road racing.” To die-hard fans, the former Chicago Bulls great may be considered the “Malcolm Smith of basketball.” Winner of the Baja 1,000 (six times), Baja 500 (four times) and International Six Days Trial (eight times), Smith founded the popular motorsports dealership that bears his name in 1967. Along with an assortment of street and dirt bikes, utility and sports ATVs and scooters by such brands as Yamaha, Kawasaki, Vespa, Honda and Suzuki (among many others), Malcolm Smith Motorsports offers Sea-Doo watercraft, factory parts, service and apparel. 1 2. TEMECULA MOTORSPORTS 26860 Jefferson Ave., Murrieta 951-698-4123 temeculamotorsports.com 3. CHAPARRAL MOTORSPORTS 555 South H St., San Bernardino 909-889-2761, chapmoto.com

EDITOR'S PICKS MAKING A DIFFERENCE: BEST PLACES TO HELP OTHERS, TO GET HELP -------------------------------CATHOLIC CHARITIES SAN BERNARDINO & RIVERSIDE COUNTIES ccsbriv.org/volunteer -------------------------------Catholic Charities provides a range of services to low income families in crisis so they can gain stability and seek better futures. Services include homeless prevention, food assistance, immigration and citizenship services, utilities assistance, school-based counseling services, and family strengthening programs such as life skills workshops and community gardens. -------------------------------COMMUNITY CONNECT connectriverside.org/get-involved or email slomeli@connectriverside.org -------------------------------Community Connect helps Riverside County residents find critical social services including housing, utility and transportation assistance. The nonprofit also runs 951-686-HELP (4357), a crisis intervention and suicide prevention helpline. During disasters, the organization provides reliable and upto-date information about shelters, evacuation routes and road closures. -------------------------------FEEDING AMERICA RIVERSIDE | SAN BERNARDINO feedingamericaie.org/volunteer -------------------------------Feeding America runs programs designed to eliminate hunger in the Inland Empire. The nonprofit works with partner charities to assist those in most need. Programs include assisting qualified residents to apply for the state's CalFresh program, which gives participants assistance in the form of nutritious food. Another program provides children with nutrition education. -------------------------------HABITAT FOR HUMANITY habitatca.org -------------------------------Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to helping working families fulfill their dreams of homeownership. Families work alongside volunteers to build homes for other families and, when the time comes, to help build their own home. Six independent Habitat affiliates operate in the Inland Empire, each offering a variety of volunteer opportunities. — MONICA RODRIGUEZ

AP FILE PHOTO SHOPPING+ SERVICES BEST NEW MODEL CAR OR TRUCK CHEVROLET SUBURBAN Multiple locations chevrolet.com Offering best-in-class second-row legroom, an expanded third row and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system, Chevrolet’s 2021 Suburban blends rugged SUV utility with high-tech luxury. The Suburban seats up to nine passengers and provides more than 140 cubic feet of cargo space. Its new power-sliding center console moves back as much as 10 inches, allowing for a place to store items between the front seats and providing access to a hidden drawer to store valuables. The SUV’s High Country (premium) version includes a 6.2-liter V8 that can churn out 420 horsepower and 22-inch lockable wheels with all-season tires. 1 2. TOYOTA COROLLA Multiple locations toyota.com/corolla 3. NISSAN ALTIMA Multiple locations nissanusa.com BEST PLACE TO BUY A USED VEHICLE TEMECULA NISSAN 41895 Motor Car Parkway, Temecula 951-225-4989, temeculanissan.com While everyone would love to drive a new set of wheels, not everyone can afford one. The folks at Temecula Nissan understand this. Along with 1 40 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 Nissan’s full line of new cars, SUVs, crossovers, trucks and vans, the dealership offers hundreds of used vehicles for sale, many of them Nissan Certified. This certification includes a seven-year, 100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance. Before visiting the Temecula dealership, shoppers can see the available used cars and filter their search by several criteria, including price, condition, make, model, year and body style. 2. GOSCH 100 Carriage Circle, Hemet goschauto.com 3. JOHN HINE SUBARU 42050 Dlr Drive, Temecula temeculasubaru.com BEST PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE MASSAGE ENVY Multiple locations massageenvy.com To say that 2020 has been “kind of stressful” is like saying Bill Gates is “kind of rich.” It hasn’t been easy. One of the best ways to work out that stress is through a relaxing professional massage, and the pros at Massage Envy have been helping grateful customers chill out ever since the nationwide chain first opened its doors in 2002. Along with all manner of body rubs (deep-tissue, Swedish, trigger-point and more), Massage Envy offers a variety of skincare services, such as chemical peels and microderm infusions, and therapeutic stretching. 1 2. GRAPESEED SPA AT SOUTH COAST WINERY 34843 Rancho California Road Temecula, 951-566-4622 southcoastwinery.com 3. THE SPA AT CANYON CREST 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Suite 18B Riverside, 951-784-7100 thespaatcanyoncrest.com BEST PLACE TO LEARN TO DANCE ON POINTE DANCE STUDIOS • 3591 Hamner Ave., Suite A Norco, 951-738-9085 • 19348 Van Buren Blvd., Suite 113 Riverside, 951-789-0391 onpointedance.org Gotta dance? On Pointe Dance Studios is a wonderful place to start. With two locations — Norco has been open for 10 years, Riverside for five — owner Christina O’Connell and her staff make sure each dancer’s individual needs come first and provide something for everyone. Welcoming dancers ages 2-18, On Pointe has classes in multiple ability levels and styles, including jazz, tap, hip-hop, lyrical/contemporary, special needs and boys only. Many students participate in dance camps and team performance competitions. 1 2. ARTHUR MURRAY Multiple locations arthurmurray.com 3. DANCERS STUDIO 3673 Sunnyside Drive, Riverside 951-788-1884, dancerstudio.net

BEST PLASTIC SURGEON RIVERSIDE PLASTIC SURGERY 4605 Brockton Ave., Suite 200 Riverside, 951-332-7318 benchildersmd.com Riverside Plastic Surgery is led by Dr. Ben Childers, a board-certified plastic surgeon who has more than two decades worth of experience and has performed more than 25,000 procedures. He earned a chemistry degree at Eastern Kentucky University, followed by a year at the Harvard Health Professions Program and also received a medical degree from the University of Louisville. Childers does plastic and reconstructive surgeries for the breast, body, face and skin with special interests in breast reconstruction and body contouring. Other surgical and non-surgical treatments offered include implants, lifts, augmentations, reductions, liposuction, tucks, peels and microdermabrasion. 1 2. DR. DAVID NEWMAN, TEMECULA PLASTIC SURGERY 25150 Hancock Ave., Suite 110 Murrieta, 951-698-3344 temecula-plastic-surgery.com 3. BEVERLY HILLS PHYSICIANS 40963 Winchester Road, Temecula 800-788-1416 beverlyhillsphysicians.com BEST SPA / CRYOTHERAPY MURRIETA DAY SPA 41885 Ivy St., Murrieta 951-677-8111, mdayspa.com Murrieta Day Spa provides the ultimate luxurious experience. Owned by Monique DeGroot, this family operated business opened in 1990. Among the relaxing and rejuvenating options for guests are massages, facials, skin care and waxing, plus manicures, pedicures and various hair-related services at the hair/nail salons. Special wedding and spa packages are available. The facility has a mineral pool and hosts daily happy hours, private parties, live music and wine tastings. Cypress Café serves such breakfast and lunch items as salads, sandwiches, smoothies and cocktails. DeGroot even designed and created the MDS skin care product line. 1 2. GLEN IVY HOT SPRINGS 25000 Glen Ivy Road, Corona 888-453-6489, glenivy.com 3. KORI KRYOTHERAPY 39400 Murrieta Hot Springs Road Suite 117, Murrieta 951-461-0734 korikryotherapy.com BEST TATTOO STUDIO THE MADD TATTER’Z TATTOO PARLOR 3688 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside 951-977-9292, maddtatterz.com If you’re looking to make a statement with a new tattoo, add to a previous one or just need a touch-up, Madd Tatter’z is a good bet. Started in 2013 by Riverside local Alfred Zaragoza, the business topped this reader’s poll category for the fifth time. Zaragoza and his crew of professional tattoo artists will ink in sizes that range from a dime to a full back. Designs can encompass emblems, characters, animals, people, flowers, faces, lettering and more. Tattoo artists can do intricate shading as well. Bring in a favorite photo as a guide and get transformed. 1 2. ENVISION TATTOO STUDIO • 22545 Barton Road, Suite 202 Grand Terrace, 909-433-0823 • 26760 Jefferson Ave., Suite 101 Murrieta, 951-698-4881 envisiontattoostudio.com 3. MISSION TATTOO AND PIERCING 10220 Hole Ave., Suite 2 Riverside 951-977-8855 BEST TUTORING SERVICE MY LEARNING STUDIO 17086 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside 951-789-5402, mylearningstudio.com Mental enrichment is the focus at My Learning Studio, a privately owned and operated facility that has tutored countless Inland Empire students since 2006. All learning levels and types are welcome, including Attention Deficit Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, English as a Second Language and adult learners. An approved vendor for home and charter schools, staffers provide one-onone private tutoring for multiple academic subjects; SAT, PSAT and ACT test preparation; sharpening study skills and test-taking. Additionally, My Learning Studio offers Common Core curriculum boot camps and arts and crafts workshops. 1 2. SYLVAN LEARNING Multiple locations sylvanlearning.com 3. OXFORD TUTORING 5225 Canyon Crest Drive, Suite 402 Riverside 951-328-0443 oxfordtutoring.com BEST TIRE DEALER BUD’S TIRE PROS • 8651 Indiana Ave., Suite F Riverside, 951-356-9802 • 15967 Wood Road Riverside, 951-356-9773 • 22510 Alessandro Blvd. Moreno Valley, 951-356-9701 budstirepros.com With a longstanding reputation for exemplary, friendly service, Bud’s Tire Pros strives to provide honest advice and quality, hassle-free service at affordable prices. Open since 1996, it is part of a national chain, but locally owned by Bud Luppino. There are two Riverside locations and one in Moreno Valley. A repeat winner in this category, Bud’s Tire Pros also was named a Carfax Top Rated Service Shop in 2019. Besides replacing worn tires and wheels, take your vehicle here for tire balancing, repairs, alignments, work on transmissions, brakes, lube, oil and filter changes and more. 1 2. AMERICA’S TIRE CO. Multiple locations americastire.com 3. KUMA TIRES & WHEEL 6589 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-684-1852 kumatire.com BEST URGENT CARE / ER KAISER PERMANENTE Multiple locations kp.org Since 1945, Kaiser Permanente’s mission has been to provide high quality, affordable healthcare services and improve the health of its members and communities. All that ties squarely into Kaiser’s “thrive” catchphrase. The medical organization has locations throughout the Inland area, including Riverside, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Palm Springs, Murrieta, Wildomar, La Quinta and Yucca Valley. Kaiser recently was ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in America, with 32 facilities identified as high performing for multiple specialties, procedures and common conditions. Nearly a dozen locations – including Fontana and Ontario – were named the best in California. 1 2. RIVERSIDE MEDICAL CLINIC Multiple locations riversidemedicalclinic.com/urgent-care 3. BEAVER MEDICAL GROUP Multiple locations beavermedicalgroup.com BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 41

SHOPPING+ SERVICES BEST VETERINARIAN TEMECULA VALLEY ANIMAL HOSPITAL 26612 Margarita Road, Suite 104 Murrieta 951-200-3877 temeculavalleyanimalhospital.com Temecula Valley Animal Hospital continues to be a perennial favorite among animal lovers. Serving the areas of Temecula and Murrieta, Medical Director Lara Downs and her fear-free certified veterinary professionals focus on compassion toward animals' needs. The staff takes action to better animals' situations, resolve to enhance their lives and have an enduring commitment to their cause. The animal hospital offers routine preventative care (such as spay and neutering), emergency and surgical procedures and fills pet prescriptions. 1 2. PERRIS ANIMAL HOSPITAL 257 E. 4th St., Perris 951-657-3139 perrisanimalhospital.org 3. RAMONA HUMANE SOCIETY CLINIC 831 W. 7th St., San Jacinto 951-654-3110 ramonahumanesociety.org BEST WEIGHT LOSS CLINIC TRI VALLEY MEDICAL WEIGHT CONTROL 39525 Los Alamos Road, Suite E Murrieta; 951-461-0540 trivalleymedicalweightcontrol.com Tri Valley Medical Weight Control has more than 30 years' worth of experience in alleviating self-esteem issues for thousands of people. Individualized programs geared toward men, women and children help them lose weight, maintain a target level and a healthy lifestyle. The clinic says it has the lowest prices in the area and doesn't require contracts or startup fees. Walk-in customers are welcome. Customized, medically supervised and weekly to monthly programs are available. In addition to weight loss programs, Tri Valley offers vitamins, antioxidants, fat burning and other injections, laser liposuction and various supplements. 1 2. WEIGHT WATCHERS Multiple locations weightwatchers.com 3. LINDORA CLINIC Multiple locations lindora.com Hometown Favorites

Thank you for voting for us in this years Best of the IE awards 140 N Inez St, Hemet, CA 92543 Car Wash Depot (951) 765-6120 For over 10 years we have been voted #1 Car Wash. Come see why we are the best of the best! WE’RE OPEN YOUR HEALTH MATTERS Book your appointment today for Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and Massage. Now accepting Medi-Cal and most insurances! (951) 929-0100 LifestyleChiropracticAndWellness.com Thank you, Riverside & San Bernardino counties! We appreciate you voting us Best of Inland Empire for 2020. Thank you to our community for your trust and support. Serving you with six area locations. Visit bannerbank.com for location maps and details. bannerbank.com We are honored to be voted The Press-Enterprise’s Best of Inland funeral home. Member FDIC BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 45

SHOPPING+ SERVICES Hometown Favorites BEST FUNERAL HOME — SPONSORED CONTENT — Miller Jones opened its doors to the families of Southern California in 1975. Every year since, we’ve strived to help guide our community in their times of loss, hoping to lift as much burden as possible from their shoulders on their most difficult days. As a family owned funeral home, we’ve gained a deep and personal insight necessary to ensure each family is provided the specific care they need in order to say goodbye to and honor their loved one in the way that’s best for them. We take care of everything, so that your time is spent with the people you love, instead of worrying about the many details of planning final arrangements. We are deeply honored to be named Best of Inland Empire, alongside some of Inland Empire’s most respected businesses. We are grateful to be a part of this community, for your vote, your continued support and for almost fifty years of your trust. Locations in Hemet, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Perris and San Jacinto miller-jones.com 1. MILLER-JONES MORTUARY & CREMATORY Multiple locations miller-jones.com 2. MCWANE FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 350 N. San Jacinto St., Hemet 951-658-9497 mcwanefamily.com 3. EVANS BROWN Multiple locations evans-brownmortuary.com BEST PLACE TO BUY A HEARING AID 1. JOHNSON’S HEARING AID 401 E. Latham Ave., Hemet 951-981-6827 cchaid.com 2. JESTERS HEARING AID CENTER • 851 E. Sixth St., Suite B2, Beaumont 951-845-8150 • 532 E. Florida Ave., Hemet 951-929-2122 jestershearing.com 3. MIRACLE EAR Multiple locations miracle-ear.com BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT 1. LACY WILLIAMS, COLDWELL BANKER 32675 Temecula Parkway Suite A, Temecula 951-634-4433 myagentlacy.cbintouch.com 951-551-1677 lloydmize.com 3. KATHERINE MATERIALE ERA DONAHOE REALTY 41955 Fourth St. Suite 102, Temecula 951-676-9988 bit.ly/KatherineMateriale BEST SALON / BARBER 1. GREAT CLIPS 1820 N. Perris Blvd., Suite 40, Perris 951-940-1704 greatclips.com 2. COSMO’S HAIR & NAIL SALON 132 S. San Jacinto St., Hemet 951-925-8446 3. SHEAR CONCEPTS 250 S. Lyon Ave., Suite A, Hemet 951-929-3231 BEST TRAVEL AGENCY / AGENT 1. AAA Multiple locations travel.aaa.com 2. CANYON LAKE TRAVEL 31740-2 Railroad Canyon Road Canyon Lake 951-244-1831 cltravel.com 3. SILVER LINING TRAVEL 29950 Haun Road, Suite 104, Menifee 951-929-6230 travelsilverlining.com 2. LLOYD MIZE, COLDWELL BANKER 32675 Temecula Parkway Suite A, Temecula PHOTO BY CINDY YAMANAKA/SCNG Sunset at Sycamore Highlands Park 46 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020

Riversideʼs choice for outstanding personalized dental care ring any bells? How about about three? four? How Voted #1 Jewelry Store! Family Owned and Operated for over 40 Years 2020 • Engagement & Wedding Rings • Custom Mountings • Colored Gemstones • Certified Loose Diamonds • Repairs Located Inside the Galleria at Tyler 951.352.3773 www.knorrisjewelers.com Look for all of the Best of Inland Empire winners online at pe.com/best Our office staff, providing world-class care to Riverside since 2005. Offering: Sedation Dentistry Snoring & Sleep Apnea Treatment Invisalign 24hr Emergency Care Most insurance and CareCredit accepted. BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 47

W e’re asking more than ever of our home these days – it’s not just where we live, but for many of us it’s also where we work, where our children attend classes and more. Fortunately, there are favorite businesses we can call upon to help with improvement projects both inside and outside the home, and also to keep everything running smoothly. BEST APPLIANCE STORE TAYLOR’S APPLIANCE 6140 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-683-6365, taylorsappliance.com It speaks well about this Riverside institution that it has been around longer than many of the appliance brands it carries. The store Harold Taylor Sr. founded in 1945 because his employer – National Ice Company – refused to sell electric refrigerators, celebrated its 75th anniversary this year carrying many types of refrigerators and freezers, in addition to ranges, ovens and microwaves. Dishwashers, washers, dryers, food disposals too – and accessories for all of the above. Taylor’s also has summer covered with a wide variety of air conditioners and grills, and your pocketbook is covered with a wide variety of manufacturer rebates and financing options. 1 appliance stores.....................49 CARPET / FLOORING COMPANIES....49 door and window companies.. ....50 fencing companies...................50 FURNITURE STORES. . ...................50 garage door companies............50 garden centers / nurseries.....50 heating and a/c companies.......50 new home builders . . .................54 patio / bbq store.....................54 plumbers................................54 real estate companies..............56 SOLAR / ALTERNATIVE ENERGY COMPANIES....................56 ------------------------------hometown favorites.................56 BEST CARPET / FLOORING COMPANY FAIR PRICE CARPETS 1070 Center St., Riverside 951-419-3679, fairpricecarpets.com Don Ritz created the name of his carpet company before he even had a carpet company – and before he had a store. Ritz began Fair Price out of the trunk of his car in 1957, building a carpet company that today exceeds others. Fair Price sells and installs an array of carpets, of course, but also hardwood, laminates, luxury vinyl, tile and waterproof flooring. Fair Price also handles commercial installations, carpet binding and vinyl repair and design consultations. The company not only carries signature brands, but also explains on its website why it supports certain brands. That’s not something 1 SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGES 2. PACIFIC SALES / BEST BUY Multiple locations bestbuy.com 3. RIVERSIDE APPLIANCE 10015 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-354-7770, riversideappliance.net BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 49

HOME+GARDEN to sweep under the rug. BEST FENCING COMPANY 2. C & C CARPETS 4490 E. Florida Ave., Hemet 951-927-1700 MESA FENCE 1303 W. Oleander Ave., Perris 951-780-4879, mesafenceco.com There is an art to the fence business, and Mesa’s 30 years of installation experience and 20 years of contracting experience make it the company to call when you need a new fence. Mesa does it all, from residential to commercial to ranch fencing. Mesa carries and installs all types of fencing: chain link, redwood, cedar, splitwood, wrought iron, vinyl and the tried and true picket fence. The company consults with you to determine the purpose of your fence: decorative, security, privacy or a combination. Mesa also installs automatic gates and operating systems. 1 3. CASTILLO’S CARPET SHACK 6692 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-684-0212, castillocarpetshack.com 2. ELROD FENCE 6459 Mission Blvd., Riverside 951-684-3102, elrodfence.com SHUTTERSTOCK 3. HEMET FENCE 25959 Juniper Flats Road, Homeland 951-926-8148, hemetfence.com BEST DOOR & WINDOW COMPANY ANDY’S GLASS & WINDOW COMPANY 25751 Jefferson Ave., Murrieta 951-677-7421, andysglass.com Need a window for your bathroom? A storefront window? How about glass for a showcase? Or a simple mirror? From the simple to the complex, this Murrieta-based glass and door contractor sees your project through. Andy’s does a variety of residential projects – all types of windows, entry doors, mirrors, shower and tub glass enclosures, cabinet glass and even mirrored wardrobe doors. Andy’s commercial portfolio covers storefront windows, glass doors for every type of frame and glass showcase and transaction counters. Where the company especially stands out is in specialized service – Andy’s can custom-fit or design glass in any size and for any purpose. 1 2. THE HOME DEPOT Multiple locations homedepot.com 3. RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN Multiple locations renewalbyandersen.com 50 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 BEST FURNITURE STORE JEROME’S FURNITURE Multiple locations jeromes.com Few shopping experiences are more annoying than having a salesperson follow you around like a hungry puppy, which is one important way Jerome’s sets itself apart. No-pressure sales is in keeping with Jerome’s no-haggle pricing policy to make shopping at this family-run business a pleasant experience. The vast furniture inventory at Jerome’s covers your home, from the living room to the kids’ bedrooms to the home office. Jerome’s also has interior design consultants, low-cost delivery and they’ll remove your old furniture at the same time. A family business since 1954, Jerome’s has locations in Corona, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside and Temecula. 1 2. ASHLEY HOMESTORE Multiple locations ashleyfurniture.com 3. MATHIS BROTHERS FURNITURE 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario 909-919-2499, mathisbrothers.com BEST GARAGE DOOR COMPANY PRECISION GARAGE DOORS 6236 River Crest Drive, Riverside 951-795-4758 garagedoorriversideca.com Let’s face it – it’s not often you see a garage 1 door and think, “That’s it! That’s the door I’m looking for.” The experts at Precision Garage Doors not only anticipate your questions, they provide the answer by working with you to find the perfect garage door that meets your needs. Technicians ask the questions that lead you to finding the right garage door. Precision offers durable steel doors, the popular carriage house door, wood composite and custom wood doors. They install, service and repair garage doors. And yes, they also repair garage door openers. 2. ABBOTT’S AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOORS 32920 Highway 74, Hemet 888-685-8335, abbottsgaragedoors.com 3. KNOW OVERHEAD GARAGE DOORS 5805 Central Ave., Riverside 951-352-7713 BEST GARDEN CENTER / NURSERY LOUIE’S NURSERY 16310 Porter Ave., Riverside 951-780-7841, louiesnursery.com Imagine your own Hass avocado tree, growing right next to your peach tree or tropical fruit tree. Whatever your taste in fruit or flora, Louie’s Nursery features an extensive variety of plants, trees, succulents, cacti and perennials that fit any yard and any budget. If you’re stuck on what to grow where, Louie’s consultants can plant the seed with landscape consultation, along with delivery and planting services that show off your green thumb to everyone. Louie’s also handles special orders and tops off their massive inventory with pottery imported from Vietnam, Italy, Mexico and China. 1 2. PARKVIEW NURSERY • 3841 Jackson St. Riverside, 951-351-6900 • 4377 Chicago Ave. Riverside, 951-784-6777 parkviewnursery.net 3. ARMSTRONG GARDEN CENTER 27401 Ynez Road, Temecula 951-308-9100, armstronggarden.com BEST HEATING & A/C COMPANY HASCO HEATING AIR CONDITIONING SERVICE CO. 3015 Durahart St., Riverside 951-682-3336, hascoac.com The name of this 37-year-old company is as minimalist as it comes: Heating and Air Conditioning Service Company. But their service is maximum; after all, who wants to clean out rain gutters? Hasco does, which is one of the many services they offer. Hasco handles the 1

VOTED #1 in the Inland Empire! p INSTALLATION • MAINTENANCE • PERSONAL SERVICE COMPANY Serving the Inland Empire for over 37 years with a fleet of technicians and customized maintenance programs available for your peace-of-mind. HASCO Heating Airconditioning Service Company was established in 1983 by Daryl Salmon and Sal Trujillo Sr. with service in mind. With over 37 years in the business, HASCO is still serving the Inland Empire and has proven that service is the key to success. HASCO services all aspects of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry. As specialists in residential and commercial work, we are available to provide the finest service, installation and preventive maintenance for your Air conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration and much more!! Call today for an estimate, inspection, installation, or for maintenance-we do it all! 951-682-3336 SC O A H HascoAC.com SERV THE IN ING EMPIR LAND E SINC E 1983 HeatingAirconditioning Service CO, Inc. State Contractors License Number 519360 Specialty Licenses: C10 (electrical) • C20 (heating & A/C) • C38 (refrigeration) C36 (plumbing) • C61/D24 (specialty sheet metal) • C2 (insulation) • C43 (sheet metal) BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 51

HOME+GARDEN usual duties: air conditioning, heating, water heating, duct replacement, attic insulation, gutter installation and electrical work. They also provide 24-hour emergency service for refrigeration problems in commercial businesses, such as ice machines, walk-in coolers and flower coolers. 2. A-AVIS PLUMBING, HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING 600 E. Valley Blvd., Colton 909-825-3600, avisac.com 3. MAGNOLIA HEATING AND COOLING 6990 Jurupa Ave., Riverside 951-595-4737, maghvac.com BEST NEW HOME BUILDER KB HOME Multiple locations kbhome.com One of Southern California’s most prolific builders is also one of its most innovative. KB Home leaped to the forefront of the smart home, designing homes that maximize energy and water savings as they embrace connectivity. The water fixtures and ventilation systems are designed for conservation and creating a healthier living environment. From a financing standpoint, KB Home designs and builds homes across the cost spectrum, offering financing through an affiliated partner that provides conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo fixedand adjustable-rate mortgages. PHOTO COURTESY KB HOME 1 2. LENNAR Multiple locations lennar.com BEST PATIO / BBQ STORE SHUTTERSTOCK SHUTTERSTOCK 54 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ISLANDER DESIGNS 28011 Jefferson Ave., Suite A Temecula, 951-308-4568 temeculabbqislands.com This is how seriously Islander Designs takes its vow to avoid “cookie cutter” barbecue islands. The company’s owner personally meets with every client to determine the best design blueprint for an island, outdoor kitchen, patio cover or spa. Once they’ve established the variables – space, landscape, aesthetics, even pets – Islander Design creates a custom island for you to enjoy. And this is how seriously Islander Design takes its construction: Islands are built using galvanized steel framing, employing steel studs that aren’t susceptible to rotting, termites or mold. Islander Design also creates and installs fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and custom waterfalls. 1 3. STONECREST CUSTOM HOMES 40184 Julianne Drive, Murrieta 951-837-1224, 951-837-0693 stonecrestcustomhomes.com 2. LOWE’S Multiple locations, lowes.com 3. HEMET FIREPLACE SHOP 1960 E. Florida Ave., Hemet 951-658-2778, qualityfireplace-bbq.com BEST PLUMBER BIG B’S PLUMBING 41735 Elm St., Suite 403 Murrieta, 951-397-0360 bigbplumbing.com In less than 10 years, Brandon Mageno built Big B’s Plumbing into a service juggernaut. His seven-truck fleet can be dispatched on a moment’s notice to handle everything from garden-variety stoppages and leaks and disposal issues to repiping, water-damage, slab leak-detection and sewer- and gas-line installation and repairs. The company added hydro-jet drain cleaning services to its portfolio, which expanded its service area. Big B’s Plumbing covers a wide swath of Riverside County, from Riverside to Temecula and even into San Diego. 1 2. TONKIN PLUMBING 3032 Vine St. Riverside, 951-784-7586 tonkinplumbing.com 3. RIGHTY TIGHTY PLUMBING 26190 Spectacular Bid Road Moreno Valley, 951-212-3157 rightytightyplumbing.com

Thank You! Voted #1 Real Estate Agent Hey there! I’m Lacy Williams. Full-time Real Estate Agent, Advisor, entrepreneur, mom, and certified hustler! I was born and raised right here in the Inland Empire. I’ve been helping people achieve their real estate goals here in our valley since 2003, that’s A LOT of families! So whether your goals are buying, selling, or investing in real estate, I’d LOVE the opportunity to guide you through the process and exceed your expectations! If you’re thinking about buying or selling, please reach out to me! I sincerely look forward to hearing from you! Testimonial 1: Her communication through out was outstanding, we always knew exactly where we stood in the process. She negotiated over asking price for the home. She was extremely responsive to any calls or texts we sent with questions. We would use Lacy again and we would highly recommend her to anyone we new buying or selling a home. - David & Tamara Wenker Testimonial 2: Lacy went above and beyond to get things done. And despite the current pandemic, Lacy eased our concerns. Her top-notch negotiation skills were unbelievable. It was so refreshing to find someone so open and honest that truly had our best interest at heart. Lacy was never too busy to hold our hand through the intimidating selling and buying process. - Robert & Rosanne Dotta Testimonial 3: Lacy Williams is the ONLY agent we will work with! There are so many important qualities that an agent must have to make your home sale successful and she has them all! She has many years of experience and consistently stays “in the know” with all of the current real estate/ marketing trends. Marketing is crucial when listing your home – Lacy made sure our home showcased beautifully with amazing photography and video, as well as advertising. - Gary & Sue Mountain Testimonial 4: Lacy has been amazing from start to finish. I don’t live in the home that we sold and travel out of state for work. She handled it all with the grace and finesse of a consummate professional. I would recommend Lacy in a heartbeat to anyone out there selling or buying a home. She is very knowledgeable and her experience shows! - Felicia Mannon Lacy William Williams CEO of Williams & Co., DRE #01372582 951-634-4433 Powered by BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 ■ 55

HOME+GARDEN BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY WESTCOE REALTORS 7191 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, 951-784-2500 westcoerealtors.com The first thing Westcoe Realtors tells you on its website is to not pay attention to its website. It’s hard not to, considering the vast array of homes the Inland Empire’s leading real estate company handles – on both the seller’s and buyer’s side. Westcoe commands the Riverside, Corona and Moreno Valley real estate markets, handling the full arsenal of real estate issues, from buying to selling to escrow services. The Realtors at Westcoe sell residential and commercial properties, along with vacant land parcels, and they all take pride in their community roots, providing information on each city, including chambers of commerce and school districts. 1 2. WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE TOWER PROPERTIES • 7197 Brockton Ave., Riverside • 3521 Main St., Riverside 951-369-8002, windermeretower.com 3. CENTURY 21 Multiple locations century21.com BEST SOLAR / ALTERNATE ENERGY COMPANY NEW DAY SOLAR Multiple locations 855-444-6329, newdaysolar.com When it comes to solar electric services in the Inland Empire, you could say the sun revolves around Scott Carlson, who created one of the area’s first solar power companies. He taught courses in photovoltaics while working at UC Riverside. After merging his former company, Carlson found retirement overrated and created New Day Solar with his wife, Mary. The Carlsons’ company brings his nearly 30 years of expertise to your roof, walking you through the installation of turn-key electric systems, handling all the paperwork, metering agreements and technical matters. All systems come with warranties from the module manufacturer, inverter manufacturer and New Day Solar. 1 2. VIVINT SOLAR Multiple locations 877-655-7790 vivintsolar.com 3. SOLARMAX 3080 12th St., Riverside 951-221-8172 solarmaxtech.com 56 ■ BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020 Hometown Favorites NORTH: CORONA, LOMA LINDA, MORENO VALLEY, REDLANDS AND RIVERSIDE BEST CREDIT UNION SOUTH: BEAUMONT, CANYON LAKE, HEMET, MENIFEE, MURRIETA, PERRIS & TEMECULA BEST CREDIT UNION 1. ALTURA CREDIT UNION Multiple locations alturacu.com 1. ALTURA CREDIT UNION Multiple locations alturacu.com 2. SCHOOLS FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Multiple locations schoolsfirstfcu.org 2. NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Multiple locations navyfederal.org 3. WESTCOM CREDIT UNION Multiple locations wescom.org BEST INSURANCE AGENT / AGENCY 1. AAA Multiple locations calif.aaa.com/insurance 2. MERCURY INSURANCE Multiple locations mercuryinsurance.com 3. STATE FARM Multiple locations statefarm.com BEST PLACE TO BUY A MATTRESS 1. SIT N SLEEP Multiple locations sitnsleep.com 2. SLEEP NUMBER Multiple locations sleepnumber.com 3. COSTCO Multiple locations costco.com 3. SCHOOLS FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Multiple locations schoolsfirstfcu.org BEST INSURANCE AGENT / AGENCY 1. JPN INSURANCE 31779 Harden St., Menifee 951-443-9925 jpninsurance.com 2. AAA Multiple locations calif.aaa.com 3. NEW YORK LIFE Multiple locations newyorklife.com BEST PLACE TO BUY A MATTRESS 1. SLEEP NUMBER Multiple locations sleepnumber.com 2. JEROME’S FURNITURE Multiple locations jeromes.com 3. COSTCO Multiple locations costco.com BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT 1. ISADORE RAMIREZ SHEPHERD REALTY GROUP 6820 Indiana St., Suite 110 Riverside, 951-990-8615 email irrealtor1@verizon.net isadoreramirez.com 1. LACY WILLIAMS COLDWELL BANKER 32675 Temecula Parkway, Suite A Temecula, 951-634-4433 myagentlacy.cbintouch.com 2. SCOTT HOOKS, WESTCOE REALTORS 7191 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-236-7639 scotthooks.com 3. NATHAN HANLON, WESTCOE REALTORS 7191 Magnolia Ave., Riverside 951-233-5354 westcoerealtors.com 2. LLOYD MIZE COLDWELL BANKER 32675 Temecula Parkway, Suite A Temecula, 951-551-1677 lloydmize.com 3. KATHERINE MATERIALE ERA DONAHOE REALTY 41955 Fourth St., Suite 102 Temecula, 951-676-9988 bit.ly/KatherineMateriale

PHOTO BY WATCHARA PHOMICINDA/SCNG A parting shot Runners glide their way down Mt. Rubidoux, catching the golden light of dusk in early April. 58 â– BEST OF INLAND EMPIRE 2020

