Lagniappe: December 26, 2018 - January 2, 2019  

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE D E C E M B E R 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J A N U A RY 1 , 2 0 1 9

ON THE COVER: NEW YEAR 2019

COVER The MoonPie will fall in downtown Mobile and there are plenty of other events to help you and yours ring in the New Year in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

6 BAY BRIEFS Demolition work begins for Mobile Bay Bridge project.

12 COMMENTARY A look back at 2018's biggest local, state and national headlines in "Hidden Agenda."

16 BUSINESS Space inside the former Red Square property will be converted into a local film production company named Blue Muse Entertainment Group.

17 CUISINE A recipe for crawfish cheese dip and advice for Hoppin' John, New Year's greens and cheese balls, too!

20 MUSIC Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge pledges to light up Mobile's New Year's Eve celebration.

22 ARTS Artifice looks at 16 years of culture and sees promise in 2018's review.

24 FILM From TV to the big screen and even a novel, a brief year-end, best-of list from writer Asia Frey.

28 CALENDAR OF EVENTS Ice skating at The Wharf continues in their Winter Wonderland.

30 SPORTS Three teammates on Spring Hill College's men's soccer team received honors for work on the pitch and in the classroom.

32 STYLE Kirk Jay finishes strong on NBC's "The Voice" and his hometown of Bay Minette honors him with a parade and key to the city.

GOING POSTAL Shining the light on the Beacon Editor: I was pleased and saddened to read Gabriel Tynes’ profile summarizing the history and apparent closing of the Mobile Beacon (Lagniappe, Dec. 12, 2018). During my first residency in Mobile I read the Beacon frequently, as it provided, along with The Harbinger, a welcome contrast to the then and now regressive thinking that was so ingrained. I don’t know the answer to the “newspaper problem” other than to hope social evolution eventually serves justice. I do know well-sourced, well-vetted journalism is more important than ever for ensuring that justice. Thank you for shining a light on an important, historic community publication. John McCook, Mobile In defense of AAA repeal Editor: I recently read Rachel Bryars’ criticism of the Baldwin County School Board’s resolution calling for a repeal of the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA). Having been a member of the board at that time, I felt the need to respond. I recently retired after six years of service to Baldwin County schools. It was a great honor to serve. I was mentioned in an October Lagniappe article as the one to initially offer this repeal resolution. Bryars responded Dec. 10 with her own article published by the Alabama Policy Institute, “School boards are choosing systems over students by calling for scholarship repeal.” While running my own business, I put in countless hours in my board position, all to benefit the children of our county. This could be said about any other member of the board as well. I point this out to strongly disagree with Bryars’ suggestion that our resolution was offered for any other purpose than to benefit students, and the idea that we are choosing 4 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 “systems over students” is categorically false. It’s important to note the Alabama Policy Institute says one of their main goals is school choice. For example, a letter from a private school principal on API’s website illustrates how “school choice” leads to school privatization, or at very least public funding of private schools. When considering Bryars’ position, I feel as if there are very important details readers need to consider. I also offer a response on a few of her other points. First, to address Bryars’ data on school funding for Mobile, Montgomery and Baldwin counties, there are other factors when looking at these statistics. First, let me point out that school systems received less state monies in 2018 on a per-pupil basis than they did in 2007. Over a decade has passed and public education professionals are receiving less resources to move our children forward. When we consider inflation, state funding has been cut by 20 percent. Less than 10 years ago Baldwin County Schools had to release 1,100 employees because of drastic reductions in state funding. Alabama continues to be way behind in the country in education funding. Our funding per pupil is over $2,000 less than the national average and our K-12 achievement index ranks 45th in the nation. To suggest that education funding is where it needs to be for Alabama, and that we should be happy with recent tiny increases, is an insult to our great teachers and faculty. Anything that decreases our already deficient funding of education, which the AAA does, is unacceptable for the students and people of Alabama. Baldwin County, like the vast majority of school systems, does not have a “failing school.” I have a hard time agreeing that students and teachers in our great schools pay for a $9,000 voucher to the Mobile County private school Bryars listed in her article. The AAA has meant $5 million less in funding for Baldwin County alone since its adoption. $5 million could mean more teachers, support staff, technology, and extracurricular programs for our students, the type of things that will allow our schools to be truly world-class places. The AAA has siphoned in excess of $146 million from the Education Trust Fund for the state. These are real numbers that have real effects on our children. I called for the repeal of the AAA because the law means our tax dollars fund large amounts for private schools just so they can take a few of our students, when instead we should be making the improvement of these struggling schools our greatest emphasis and priority. While the three interviews Bryars shared from parents of students utilizing the scholarship are very compelling, my concern is what the effects are to the “failing schools” left behind. What happens with the rest of their student body? What does this do to teachers and students morale? My other concern with the AAA is the lack of accountability. Public Schools must report academic success but there are no such requirements for vouchered students. In response to Bryars’ biblical example and idea those opposed to the law do not want students to have the “best learning environment possible,” I feel as if we cannot honestly say that we are caring for all of our children if, instead of investing heavily in the schools and communities that have the greatest need, we are choosing to brand them as failing and leaving the vast majority of their students at a disadvantage. The children of my community deserve better than the Alabama Accountability Act, and that is why I will continue to call for its repeal. I hope that others, whether they are private individuals, institutions, or other school boards will also continue to speak out against it. The Alabama Accountability Act’s stated purpose was to identify and fix “failing” schools, but the reality of the law is it is actually only failing our students and the future of education in our great state. Our children deserve the best, and I hope Bryars and others will join me in reaching out to your local Board of Education and state legislators and letting them know it is time to repeal this law. David Tarwater, Baldwin County

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Dark money ALABAMA ETHICS COMMISSION DISMISSES COMPLAINT AGAINST AG BY JASON JOHNSON they’re formed in-state or out-of-state. Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton was also cited in statewide reports saying he’d advised other candidates accepting that type of donation they wouldn’t be legal under state law. Marshall’s predecessor, former Attorney General Luther Strange, also returned a $50,000 donation from RAGA in 2014, but Marshall declined to do the same. Matt McDonald, who was an attorney for Marshall’s campaign and represented the AG before the ethics commission, maintains Alabama’s prohibition of PAC-to-PAC transfers only applies to PACs created within the state. He told Lagniappe the commission got it right, but also suggested Marshall might support changing the law to disallow donations to Alabama candidates from organizations like RAGA in the future. “I believe the decision was correct and accurate based on longstanding guidance from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office as well as the complete absence of any attempt by Alabama to regulate federal PACs under the Fair Campaign Practices Act,” McDonald said. “Maybe the Legislature will amend [FCPA] to include that, which the AG would have no problem with and would probably support, but that hasn’t ever happened.” However, as Ellis mentioned at the meeting, there was confusion at one point about whether the guidance from Secretary of State John Merrill’s office was accurate. Emails to Merrill’s chief of staff seeking clarification on the matter did not receive an immediate response. That’s why members of the Ethics Commission’s own staff, Albritton included, proposed the commissioners issue an advisory opinion to Merrill clarifying “federal PACs are 6 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Lagniappe C iting insufficient evidence, the Alabama Ethics Commission has dismissed a complaint filed against Attorney General Steve Marshall accusing him of campaign finance violations. On Dec. 19, in a 3-2 split the commission voted to toss the charges, which originated from a complaint filed by Marshall’s 2018 Republican primary opponent, former Attorney General Troy King. Commission members Beverly Brady and Charles Price voted against dismissing the complaint, but Jerry Fielding, Frank Ellis and John Plunk found there was insufficient evidence to refer the commission’s findings to a district attorney who could then choose to present the case to a grand jury. The allegations at the heart of the complaint centered around a $750,000 donation Marshall’s campaign received from the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), a federal political action committee which donates to Republican candidates across the country. As a tax-exempt organization organized under Section 527 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code — often referred to as a “dark money” group — RAGA does not disclose its donors. The problem with the $750,000 donation, according to King’s complaint, was that RAGA accepts PAC-to-PAC donations, which Alabama’s Fair Campaign Practices Act has prohibited since 2010 in order to prevent the sources of large contributions from being obscured. When the donation was first reported this summer, Marshall’s campaign argued the prohibition wouldn’t apply to federal PACs set up outside the state. His opponents argued state law defines a PAC the same way whether Attorney General Steve Marshall was cleared by the Alabama Ethics Commission last week for receiving a $750,000 campaign contribution from the Republican Attorneys General Association. subject to the FCPA if they receive contributions, anticipate making a contribution or are making expenditures on behalf of an Alabama elected official.” Reading from the proposed opinion, Albritton said “all PACs must register in Alabama, including federal PACs, and contributions that are unlawful — for example, the PAC-to-PAC transfers — are enforceable under the enforcement provisions of the FCPA.” Ellis said he wasn’t sure whether he supported the opinion as written, and ultimately joined Fielding and Plunk in rejecting the staff’s recommendation along the same 3-2 split. The commission did pass a separate motion urging the Legislature to take up the issue in 2019. “We don’t have another an election cycle until after the Legislature meets again. I think the Legislature ought to address that issue one way or another,” Ellis said. “I don’t see how anybody would be hurt by postponing this until the Legislature has at least one session to look at it.” McDonald also suggested donations from federal political organizations like RAGA aren’t at all uncommon in Alabama politics, which he also pointed out while defending Marshall before the ethics commission. “I produced to the commission probably a 24-page spreadsheet of Alabama candidates who’ve received contributions from federal PACs,” he said. “There are hundreds, probably thousands of them.”

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY School proposals STATE’S FINAL RULING ON BALDWIN-GULF SHORES SPLIT DUE JAN. 18 BY JOHN MULLEN T he Gulf Shores Board of Education said Dec. 20 State School Superintendent Eric Mackey will announce his final proposals on the separation agreement between Baldwin County and Gulf Shores in January. “Dr. Mackey has clearly stated that his expectation of all parties is to make all efforts necessary to complete the final Separation Agreement on or before Jan. 18, 2019, as originally established by Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson,” a news release said. That is one year and seven days after formal negotiations began. On Dec. 18, dual press conferences in Robertsdale and Gulf Shores announced Mackey had decided on attendance rules for students living outside Gulf Shores but attending schools in the city. The proposal came out of the latest meeting Dec. 17 between Baldwin County, Gulf Shores and Mackey’s state team. “It was a good meeting and determining which students are going where is a good thing,” Gulf Shores School Board President Kevin Corcoran said. “I am confident now that Dr. Mackey is fully engaged it will all come together quickly.” Just two days later, Corcoran revealed just how quickly it would come. On Dec. 20 Gulf Shores City Schools sent out a news release detailing Mackey’s proposals on how personnel will be distributed and setting a starting date for Gulf Shores City Schools of June 1. “The earlier we can take control of the buildings, the more improvements we can make to safety and conditions at the school prior to the start of the school year,” Corcoran said. Left to address are issues concerning taxes and startup costs, Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler said Dec. 17. “There’s a lot left to do,” Tyler said. “A whole lot left to do. You’ve got transportation issues, you’ve got facility issues. This will consume a large part during the second half of this school year between the two systems and getting all this worked out.” Teachers wishing to remain in the county system can apply for a transfer to another school under the normal transfer rules, the release stated. Any teachers who move to Gulf Shores will retain their tenure and years of experience. Gulf Shores will be responsible for hiring its own principals. In Mackey’s attendance proposal, students who will be juniors and seniors in the 20192020 school year who live outside Gulf Shores will finish at the school. Those entering the 10th grade for the same school year will have the option of attending school in Gulf Shores or Orange Beach. The county’s new $26 million Orange Beach Middle/High School will not be ready until June 2020, so grades 7 through 10 — 10th graders who choose Orange Beach — will attend classes in a portable village on the campus of and across the street from Orange Beach Elementary. These will include students in grades K-9 from Fort Morgan who currently attend classes in Gulf Shores. BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Future Fairhope FAIRHOPE EXPECTS BP MONEY TO COME DURING 2019 BY JOHN MULLEN W ith BP Restore Act money anticipated to flow into Fairhope during 2019 to the tune of almost $20 million, one project city leaders are particularly excited about costs less than $1 million. There’s $6.2 million for a waterfront, pier and park project and more than $10 million to solve sewer overflows polluting Mobile Bay during and after heavy rains. But a growth management plan in the fastest-growing county in Alabama is going to be studied by experts and vetted by citizens during the next two years or so. “The comprehensive land-use plan is for $650,000 and that will be an 18-month process,” Mayor Karin Wilson said. The money for the waterfront project is expected soon after Jan. 1, Wilson said, but the comprehensive plan and sewer money isn’t expected until late spring or early summer. Planning Director Wayne Dyess said there will be plenty of opportunities for public participation as the city looks to define areas where growth would be most beneficial. “There will be numerous public meetings,” he said. “This will be a very, very heavy public engagement aspect of the planning effort.” Getting a grip on the infrastructure will be the first part of the plan, Dyess said. “We’re trying to build on the whole village concept that was created many years ago,” he explained. “We want to combine utility infrastructure along with planning so areas we intend to see grow, we want to go ahead and plan for the utilities there that will have capacity and will include water, sewer, gas, roads, fiber. All those kinds of things.” This will also help the city point future developments toward those areas, Dyess said. “What we’re trying to do is provide a lot more clarity, a lot more definition to the land-use plan, so as a developer you know where the city is wanting to grow,” Dyess said. “You can look at our long-range plans and prepare your plans to meet those. Trying to predict future growth, we want to do some projections to see what we anticipate the growth to be so our plan matches those anticipated growth patterns.” Community Development Director Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop said a concept first used in the aftermath of storms will be the model for developing future plans. “Rebuild by Design is tried and true, and it really produces great results with successful input from stakeholders and is led by an expert,” Botop said. “Essentially, they are challenge meetings where you have tables of input and different tables come up with different ideas. You put challenges out to the different groups to come up with concepts so that you are getting the best ideas to present as a whole.” Public meetings will follow, where citizens can see the ideas developed by the groups and issue their own opinions on the concepts or offer new ones. “It’s a way of using community engagement and coming up with some creative concepts involving multiple stakeholders,” Botop said. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | POLITICS Election experiment SEN. JONES ASKS DOJ TO INVESTIGATE MEDDLING IN SENATE RACE BY JASON JOHNSON F Mac Watson, one of many write-in candidates who entered the race, told The Times he’d had conversations on a since-deleted Facebook page that researchers created to to draw the attention of conservative Alabamians. According to The Times, that page also agreed to “boost” Watson’s independent campaign and claimed to be responsible for landing the Auburn businessman interviews with the Montgomery Advertiser and The Washington Post. It’s worth noting Watson’s campaign also reached out to most news publications in Alabama — including Lagniappe — announcing his write-in candidacy shortly after sexual misconduct allegations against Moore first surfaced in the weeks before the election. While write-in votes collectively may have impacted the number of votes cast for Moore, Watson ultimately received fewer votes than other candidates who ran write-in campaigns, including some, like University of Alabama Coach Nick Saban, who didn’t enter the race at all. During the media call Thursday, Jones said his campaign had no knowledge of those activities, noting — as did The New York Times — it likely had little to no impact on the outcome of an election that saw Alabama elect a Democratic senator for the first time in 25 years. Jones said he was “as outraged as everybody else” after reading the report. “I have railed against Russian interference in our elections ever since I started campaigning and during this first year in the Senate,” Jones said. “But I think we’ve all kind of focused too much on just the Russians and not picked up on the fact that nefarious groups — whether right or left — could take the same playbook and start interfering with elections for their own damn benefit.” He went on to call upon the Federal Elections Commission and the Department of Justice to “take a closer look” to 8 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Lagniappe ollowing reports of Democratic Party-affiliated groups spreading disinformation on social media during Alabama’s special Senate election last year, Sen. Doug Jones is calling for a federal inquiry. On a conference call with the media Thursday, Jones responded to a recent article in The New York Times claiming a cybersecurity expert worked to mimic Russian election meddling efforts during the 2017 Senate race using money originating from a big-time donor to the Democratic Party. In a statement provided to Lagniappe, Jonathan Morgan, the chief executive of cybersecurity firm New Knowledge, confirmed the report that he worked as an independent researcher to study the “tactics and effects of social media disinformation” using the 2017 election as a backdrop. According to The New York Times, which obtained an internal report from what was dubbed the “Alabama Experiment,” Morgan and other researchers employed “tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 [presidential] elections” during the height of the heated Senate race. According to the same report, the group used social media pages and posts in an attempt to “enrage and energize Democrats” and “depress turnout” among Republican voters. It also described orchestrating “an elaborate false flag” operation by planting “the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet” — an accusation that eventually made its way into several national news stories. At the time, Moore called stories about the influx of bots a “political stunt on Twitter.” The Times also reported the research involved multiple organizations, but was ultimately funded with $100,000 provided by billionaire and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has donated to Democratic campaigns and initiatives across the U.S. in recent years. Sen. Doug Jones last week told reporters he was “as outraged as everybody else” about a New York Times report documenting a cybersecurity researcher’s attempt to influence the 2017 special election. determine whether any criminal laws were violated. “We should not encourage or allow any group, regardless of who they are or whether they’re well-intentioned, to do the kind of things that illegally interfere with the elections process,” he added. “Something needs to be done, and the authorities need to use this example to start setting a course for the future and to let people know this is not acceptable in the United States.” Reached by email, a spokesperson for New Knowledge clarified the firm was not directly involved in the events described in The Times article, but rather Morgan was acting as an independent researcher. However, New Knowledge did provide the following statement from Morgan: “My involvement with the project described in The New York Times was as a cybersecurity researcher and expert with the intention to better understand and report on the tactics and effects of social media disinformation,” Morgan’s statement reads. “I did not participate in any campaign to influence the public and any characterization to the contrary misrepresents the research goals, methods and outcome of the project.” Contrary to one of the claims made in the original Times report, Morgan also said he “never attended a presentation about the results” of the “Alabama Experiment.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Checkup SURGEON ACCUSED OF OVERPRESCRIBING, INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH PATIENTS BY JASON JOHNSON A longtime orthopedic surgeon in Mobile surrendered his medical license in August after being accused of having inappropriate relationships with patients and prescribing narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose. Thomas R. Dempsey has 45 years in medical practice, but that career was upended after his license was abruptly suspended in June amid an investigation by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners (ABME). An administrative complaint to the ABME contained a number of claims about Dempsey’s general medical practice and prescribing habits along with allegations of inappropriate behavior involving some female patients. According to the complaint, some patients were known to employees as Dempsey’s “special patients” and on multiple occasions were asked to fully undress so he could massage them with grapeseed oil. They were also said to receive “higher doses of narcotic medications than other patients.” “When ‘special patients’ arrive at Dempsey’s practice, they are escorted to the only room in the practice with a door that locks,” the complaint reads. According ABME investigators, one patient said Dempsey “routinely massaged her back, buttocks, inner thighs and vaginal region.” On at least one occasion, he “asked her to remove her underwear” before he proceeded to “insert his fingers into her vagina while his penis was exposed.” The same patient said the “routine inappropriate touching [was] escalating and becoming more aggressive,” but she and at least one other “special patient” subjected them- selves to it “in exchange for prescription narcotics.” Dempsey surrendered his license voluntarily prior to a scheduled hearing before the board on the veracity of the allegations. His practice, Orthopaedic Quick Care, is now listed online as “permanently closed.” Dempsey’s attorney has denied all of these allegations, and a public relations strategist hired by the family released the following statement on his behalf. “The accusations as reported are totally untrue, and I find it outrageous that I am having to respond to them after 40 years of practice and some 20,000 patients,” the statement reads. “I have devoted my life to helping others and to be accused of these things is absolutely unimaginable.” However, aside from the claims of inappropriate behavior, ABME makes allegations about Dempsey’s prescribing habits that, if true, are similar to those of other doctors who’ve been indicted on federal criminal charges. While there is no indication Dempsey has ever been formally charged with any crime, the complaint confirms “a government agency” first reported concerns about Dempsey’s medical practice to ABME as part of its investigation into his “overprescribing of controlled substances.” The board launched its investigation shortly thereafter. The government agency isn’t named, but federal law enforcement agencies in Southern Alabama have made several cases against local medical professionals for similar conduct. Citing Alabama’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP), the ABME complaint said one “special patient” had been receiving a high dose of narcotics from Dempsey since 2013, and had been prescribed 90 325-milligram oxycodone pills per month for at least the last year. But the complaint may be a little misleading, as pills containing oxycodone often contain 325-milligrams of acetaminophen, and typically only 5 or 10 milligrams of oxycodone. According to AMBE, the same database indicated controlled narcotic medications comprised the overwhelming majority of the prescriptions being written at Dempsey’s practice and suggested some might be unnecessary. “The board’s investigation revealed that Dempsey’s prescriptions are 96.13 percent narcotics and 2.87 percent non-narcotics,” the complaint says. “According to the board’s investigation, Dempsey prescribed narcotics for patients irrespective of the patient’s reason for the office visiting.” Witnesses cited in the ABME complaint also allege Dempsey would “regularly sign predated prescriptions” for patients who were examined by a physician’s assistant but whom he never actually examined himself. The practice was also accused of ordering medical tests, drug screens and ultrasound guidance that either weren’t necessary or weren’t used at all. “A witness told the board that X-rays are ordered every four months for insured patients and every six months for uninsured patients for the sole purpose of collecting more money,” the complaint continues. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration declined to confirm or deny any ongoing investigation, but all three have been involved in recent investigations and prosecutions that have put local physicians behind bars. Since 2014, five doctors in coastal Alabama have been hit with federal charges for overprescribing narcotic medications or prescribing them with no legitimate medical purpose; four have been convicted and sent to prison. Fairhope’s Joseph Ndolo was convicted and sentenced to two years in federal prison in 2014 for overprescribing narcotics to patients — including some who said they received those medications in exchange for sexual favors. Daphne’s Rassan M. Tarabein received five years in prison last year after pleading guilty to a charge he improperly distributed controlled drugs and defrauded health care benefit programs, including Medicaid. Mobile’s Xiulu Ruan and John Patrick Couch made national headlines after the pair became the first medical professionals in the U.S. convicted on statutes initially created to fight organized crime. Each received more than 20 years in prison. But Richard Snellgrove beat several federal charges at trial earlier this year after being accused of writing narcotic prescriptions that contributed to the overdose death of former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matthew Roberts. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Standing tall FOUR OF FIVE TARGETED BIENVILLE OAKS LIKELY TO REMAIN F BY DALE LIESCH our of the five trees recommended for removal from Bienville Square will not be felled, the city’s urban forester confirmed this week. Peter Toler told Lagniappe he disagrees with advice given the Downtown Parks Conservancy from a Louisiana-based arborist, adding he believes four of the five trees deemed dangerous actually pose no immediate threat to the park’s visitors. “They’ve got their issues, but nothing constitutes them having to come down right now,” Toler said. “They’re not an imminent danger to the public. When someone tells me a tree needs to come down, it says there is an imminent threat.” Crews did remove a branch from one of the trees on Saturday, Dec. 15, near Conception Street, Toler said. There was rot through the middle of the entire 17-inch wide branch being held in place by two inches of healthy wood. Once the limb was removed the rest of the tree was “OK,” he said. “The risk went from high to moderate,” Toler said. Another tree had no signs of active decay and was protected by 19 inches of solid wood out of 24 total inches. “There was no reason to take it down,” he said. A fifth tree, near the fountain in the middle of the park, will probably be removed due to “the likelihood of failure, the likelihood of impact, the likelihood of failure and impact, as well as the consequences of failure.” An assessment took into account infrastructure “of high value” near the tree and whether the “target” is protected by other structures that would lessen the potential impact a tree falling has on the “target.” “What I based my report on for Bienville Square was the park being packed for an event, like Mardi Gras,” Toler said. The one tree Toler is about “98 percent” certain will need to be taken down has been harmed by soil compaction, leading to rot. Normal soil compaction is measured at 300 pounds per square inch or less, but within as much as 15 feet of the base of the tree in question, Toler said, the compaction measured more than 450 pounds PSI. “Park usage is the reason for tree decline right now,” he said. “What happens with soil compaction is the trees cannot absorb water into their roots. Everything happening above ground is secondary.” The city’s urban forestry department is looking at soil remediation techniques to help save the rest of the park’s 87 trees, which average about 90 years old, Toler said. Aeration and the addition of organic elements to the soil can help. In plans released to the public, the Parks Conservancy hopes to make improvements to the park including additional landscaping elements to help the trees. Toler said he agrees with that move. The conservancy also hopes to remove the fencing around the fountain and add more lighting to the park. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Self defense COUNCIL HIRES SEPARATE ATTORNEY FOR DAVES IN MAYOR’S LAWSUIT BY DALE LIESCH L ast Tuesday, Dec. 18, the Mobile City Council dealt with more fallout related to a lawsuit brought by Mayor Sandy Stimpson over the hiring of a council spokeswoman. The body unanimously approved individual legal counsel for Councilman Joel Daves related to the lawsuit. Archibald T. Reeves IV of McDowell, Knight, Roedder & Sledge agreed to serve as Daves’ special counsel and will be paid $200 per hour, according to the agreement. Despite voting against the resolution to hire council spokeswoman Marion Steinfels, Daves is listed as a defendant in Stimpson’s complaint. In a statement, he said he disagrees with the position the council has taken in the suit. “It has since become clear that, inasmuch as I disagree with the position taken by other defendants in the case, I cannot be defended by their attorneys,” he wrote. “As a part defendant, I cannot be defended by the plaintiff’s attorneys. Consequently, I have asked the City Council to approve the engagement of Mr. Reeves in order to represent me in the pending lawsuit.” Following the meeting, Daves said while he is currently not facing any exposure from the suit seeking injunctive relief, lawsuits can be unpredictable. “We don’t know where it’s going to go,” Daves said. “I don’t anticipate taking an active stance in this matter.” At Daves’ suggestion, the council changed the wording of an ordinance seeking to stop Stimpson from entering into contracts unilaterally. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Daves told councilors, and they unanimously agreed, the new language would make clear the intention of the law. With only a few exceptions, Stimpson must have council approval in order to enter into a contract. During a hearing on the lawsuit Friday, Dec. 14, Stimpson’s attorneys characterized the contract ordinance as a “power grab,” but councilors Tuesday characterized it as something else. “It’s not a power grab, but an information grab,” Council Vice President Levon Manzie said during a pre-conference meeting. “It’s a transparency grab.” The council, per its rules, delayed for one week a vote to approve the sale of a city-owned building at 650 St. Anthony St. to Activation Maintenance. The management company behind Gulf Coast Ducks is seeking to buy the 5,000-square-foot building downtown for $255,000, which matches the appraised value, according to John Olszewski of the city’s real estate department. Activation Management has previously leased the building from the city for $8,700 per year to house its duck boats. City spokesman George Talbot said the lease agreement allowed the company to put in a bid to buy the building if the city wanted to sell it. Activation co-owner and operator Scott Tindle has already been advertising the new business that will occupy the building, Five Star Auto Care, in a video posted on Facebook.

BAYBRIEF | TRANSPORTATION Can you dig it? ARCHEOLOGISTS HELP WITH INTERSTATE 10 BRIDGE PREPARATIONS W BY DALE LIESCH Following the demolition of each building, a team of archeologists examine the sites to look for any historically significant deposits. It’s a crucial step before ALDOT can continue the project, Gregg said. “There’s already been a lot of archeological work,” Gregg said. “They’re removing the buildings so they can ... take a look at what’s underneath. This is part of all federally funded projects you have to do.” Philip Carr, Ph.D., director of the Center for Archeological Studies at the University of South Alabama, said the team has already recovered artifacts from prehistoric and colonial settlements from the site, as well as some from the 1800s and beyond. Some of the so-called deposits are still intact and more intense excavation work is set to begin in March. Carr said the work of archeologists will not interrupt the project, as they are to keep a tight schedule. “We’ll be finished by the time construction starts,” Carr said. “We have enough people power to make sure we stick to the schedule that’s already there. We’ve been given 12 to 18 months.” Carr said they’ve already found prehistoric Native American shell mounds, pottery and animal bones. From the 19th century, they’ve found household items and ceramics, he said. Construction is still set to begin in 2020, Gregg said, with ALDOT contemplating hiring one of three development teams. The chosen team will be responsible for design and construction of the new bridge as well as a wider and taller span to replace the existing Bayway, she said. Proposals from the design teams are due in June. While those design teams will be required to sink Photo | Lagniappe ith more than a year left before construction starts, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has begun demolition work for the proposed Mobile River bridge and Bayway project. The agency is currently in the process of tearing down nine buildings throughout the project site just south of downtown near Virginia Street, where the bridge will be footed. “Because the final design is in a preliminary phase, we don’t have exact locations on where the footings are going to be … ,” ALDOT spokeswoman Allison Gregg said. Some of the buildings were vacant before ALDOT acquired them, other owners and tenants were asked to move. Gregg said the acquisition process can be “quite lengthy,” but owners were offered fair market value for their property. Attorney Jason Darley moved his offices out of one of those buildings in April. He has since relocated to North Lawrence Street. Darley recalled the process began about six to eight months before he actually moved. He said “right-of-way specialists” came and offered a timeline for the project. It was “fairly accurate,” Darley said. “I was pretty happy with the process, but I’m not an owner,” he said. “I talked with people who planned the project and they told me it was a ‘when’ not an ‘if.’ I was surprised when they said it was really happening.” He said he misses the old building. “There is some sentimental value in it, of course,” Darley said. “It was a beautiful building and I enjoyed being there.” Crews were busy demolishing buildings in the footprint of the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River bridge project last week. Soon, archaeologists will conduct a historical study of the area before construction officially begins late next year. private money into a portion of the project, Gregg said, the plan is to reimburse them through tolling. As it stands, tolls will be placed on the new bridge, bayway and the Wallace Tunnel. The tolls will be segmented, Gregg said, meaning drivers will only pay a toll equal to the portion they travel. In addition to private money, the bridge will also be funded through federal grants and other public money. Gregg reiterated the importance of the project for the future of transportation on the Gulf Coast. “We’ve got to get this started now because our traffic projections show that if we don’t do anything within 20 years, the traffic like we see on the Fourth of July will be like that every day,” she said. The timetable for construction is about five years, Gregg said. ALDOT is looking at a 2025 completion date. When completed, the bridge should be one of the highest suspension bridges in the country. In fact, it should only be about six feet shorter than the Golden Gate Bridge. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The driverless car cometh ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F front windshield. One of my first memories of riding in a car was of my brother Matt and I standing on the bench seat of my dad’s Pontiac while he drove 100 mph down some deserted road. We were delighted. Perhaps at that point my parents figured we were all going to die of secondhand smoke anyway, since they drove around with the windows up smoking like characters in a Scorsese movie, so the whole reckless endangerment thing seemed minor by comparison. The families of tomorrow will never deal with such things. There’ll be no reckless showboating in the car or aimlessly driving around town and going by some girl’s house a creepy number of times. Certainly parents of the future won’t have to worry about training teen drivers or figuring out what kind of junker to buy to get the job done. But there will be a freedom lost. It’s just not going to be the same telling a computer every move you want to make, and there’ll never be that moment where you just put the pedal to the metal and go. But I’ve already had my fun, so I’m cool with that. As long as the concentration camp thing doesn’t happen, I say bring on the robot drivers. *** Happy New Year to all Lagniappe readers! Thank you for making this Alabama’s largest weekly newspaper and for keeping print alive in the Port City! Let’s have a fantastic 2019! Cartoon/Laura Mattei 12 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 from my older cousin because I’d been in it when he drove it over 100 mph, so I figured it must be fast. Our glorious time together ended a couple of years later in a blanket of smoke that covered all four lanes of I-10 when the head gasket blew out while I was driving over 90 just west of the Mississippi line. My parents wised up after that and got me a ’78 VW Bug that could only break 80 if it was in free fall off the side of a cliff. (That’s just an assumption. I never tested the theory.) I’m sure they felt more secure in that the car wasn’t fast, but it was a death trap in so many other ways. There were no seat belts in the back, for example, and the ones up front were simply lap belts hooked to a seat that once fell through the rusted floor when I got into the car. Nowadays safety is a much bigger concern. Kids stay in car seats until they’re old enough to shave and everyone snaps those seat belts before the car leaves the driveway. Times have changed. Neither my parents nor any of their five kids ever wore seat belts when I was growing up. We drove around in an orange VW camper (my mother’s family has a VW fixation) with all of the kids jumping around in the back, beating one another. There were no videos to amuse us. Someone was usually locked in the tiny wardrobe closet that would theoretically hold camping clothes, and the catbird seat was an unmoored stool that sat in an aisle between the driver and passenger seats and offered the clearest flight path through the THEGADFLY or some reason driverless cars have been on my mind a lot lately. Maybe that’s just because I read an article last week saying they’re already operating in some areas out West as taxis and delivering groceries. Driving down our streets, it seems impossible to imagine driverless cars being able to weave in and out of traffic, swerve properly to avoid huge potholes and exist in relative harmony with traditional vehicles full of humans texting or getting drunk. But the science nerds assure us it’s coming — soon. Even as we move forward to building the gigantic new bridge across the Mobile River, I have to wonder if by the time it’s finished whether it will even be necessary. Driverless cars, controlled by computer networks, will be able to move at a constant speed through our tunnels. They won’t be tempted to slow down and honk repeatedly, or try to drive a truck that’s too large through the Bankhead Tunnel and get stuck. There’ll be fewer wrecks and no rubbernecking when there are. Maybe we’ll still need the bridge to handle loads of driverless trucks delivering goods all over the place. One person involved with the bridge project said the design allows for driverless vehicles and any potential for them going berserk and plunging into the river below. Comforting. One colleague expressed horror during a recent discussion about the coming age of driverless cars. His fear was that the door lock would click and the cars would have you trapped. You’d then be swiftly transported to a concentration camp. So that’s one more potential downside — unless you build concentration camps. (Note to self: Invest in concentration camp companies.) The upsides are obvious. Traffic fatalities would plunge and there’d really be no reason to own a car when you could just call one and have it drive you wherever you need to go, and another to pick you up when you want to come back. Inside the car, you could eat, sleep, work or watch TV. Lots of options. As the father of a 16-year-old son who is getting his first (very used) car, I’d hoped driverless cars would be here sooner. Almost every parent I’ve spoken with is terrified of the prospect that a kid who can’t remember to put the toilet seat down or take out the trash is suddenly hurtling along in a 3,000-pound hunk of steel. Even after a year and a half of training with dear ol’ dad, and a semester of Driver’s Ed, I’m still worried. But I can recall the freedom that driver’s license and first car conveyed upon me at the ridiculous age of 15. (It was Mississippi.) My concentration camp-fearing comrade may be taking things a little far, but there’s almost no doubt the advent of the driverless car will mark the death of a certain rite of passage for the American teen. There’s freedom in those wheels. Maybe it’s not as much freedom as it once was, as parents can now GPS the kid’s car and know how fast he’s driving or if he really was going to church. Back in the day, of course, once you were out of the driveway there would be almost no way of pinpointing where a teen and his car might have gone. Some parents were clever enough to check the odometers ahead of each trip, but that requires a lot of prep work and is practically impossible if the car is leaving the driveway five times a day. All parents of that time had to fall back on was trust. And it was completely misplaced. I bought my first car — a 1978 Toyota Corolla — IN 2019, 3,016 CITATIONS WILL BE ISSUED TO MOBILE MOTORISTS FOR DRIVING IN THE BIKE LANES ON WATER STREET.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Counting down the hits ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T ime is a funny thing. Somehow it seems to fly by and stand still at the same time. It definitely feels that way when you are down in the trenches parenting small children. What is it they say — “The days are long but the years are short?” That sentiment also rings true in the news business. Every day is different, which is why most journalists love it, but sometimes even those wildly different days can start feeling the same (if that makes sense). We are constantly reporting on new developments from mayors’ offices from across the area, city councils, county commissions, etc., but even though the stories are ever-changing and evolving, they often involve the same players, so it can sometimes feel like we have been reporting on the same people, places, arguments, money woes, unethical and/or crazy politicos, scandals, lawsuits, grudges, open ditches, sewage overflows, flower budgets (looking at you, Fairhope), crumbling sidewalks, proposed bridges or bridges to nowhere for years. Because we have. And that has certainly been the case in 2018, as some of the biggest headlines of the year have had a bit of that “same song, second verse” feel. From the fractious relationship between Mobile’s mayor and City Council to a Dullsville race for governor to the political tribalism that has divided this entire nation at every level and of course, Trump, Trump, Trump, it feels like a broken record. But usually when we start feeling that way, scratches across said records are imminent, and I feel like 2019 is going to provide us with some brand-new tunes. Before we start looking for next year’s chart toppers, let’s take a look back at some of 2018’s greatest hits. optimistic at least until they start going at it again. So, Jan. 3? “You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling” This year definitely marked the end of any love there might have been (emphasis on ANY and MIGHT) between Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council. Mayors and councils always squabble. It’s the nature of the beasts. But Stimpson’s predecessor, Mayor Sam Jones, had, as the Beastie Boys would say, such “ill communication” with his council, Stimpson used that to campaign on when he ran against him, promising he would be a much better communicator. Soon after he was sworn in, Stimpson even removed a door from the mayor’s office to signal how open his administration would be. I’m a sucker for a grand gesture, but as such, when it all falls apart, it makes me more bitterly disappointed than the average Joe-Ann. And it certainly has been disheartening to watch. This year, they spent time sparring over Ladd and the USA Stadium, the public works department, the budget and, most recently, who has the power to hire/fire folks, which will have much larger implications once decided but has required legal intervention and multiple outside attorneys, all at our expense. It seems very clear they are at an impasse on this and no amount of mediation, team-building retreats or singing of “Kumbaya” is going to solve this problem. A judge needs to make a ruling. But the final legal bill on this will no doubt be bile-inducing. The Mayor says having “better collaboration” with the council will be his No. 1 priority in 2019, so we’ll see. The New Year does always present opportunity for new approaches and change. But it’s politics. And when you have egos involved and power struggles at play, well, that hope usually fades away pretty quickly. But let’s remain “I Hate Everything About You” On the national level, it’s hard to even pick the top story. The Kavanaugh hearings and the Russia probe certainly rank up there, as does the psychological abuse and firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who probably wishes he was still serving as our U.S. senator. But we could all name about 10 more stories that could jockey for the top spot. Political tribalism has become the dominant force from sea to shining sea. We don’t just disagree with folks we have differing views on anymore, we hate them, we unfriend or block them, and stay far away from them, residing comfortably in our own bubbles with folks we agree with and with whom we can talk sh*t about the other side. But I do feel like a fatigue with this divisiveness is finally starting to set in. Trump lovers are tired of having to constantly defend him and his Twitter feed and Trump haters are exhausted being constantly exasperated. It really is all just too much and just not sustainable. But that fatigue makes me hopeful some of this anger and nonsense will start to subside, and we will all realize no one side or person has all the answers, and we are all Americans first, who, for the most part want the same things for our friends, families, children, co-workers and country. We just need to calmly and rationally figure out the way to get there. It can be done. I feel like 2019 is going to be a very pivotal year for these united states that haven’t felt very united of late. And I pray that pivot is to a much kinder, thoughtful, less reactive and respectful nation. “Don’t Speak” Gov. Kay Ivey easily sailed back into the governor’s mansion as predicted, without having to debate her opponents in the primary or general election, lay out her platform or talk much at all to the media. Her only message seemed to be, “Hey, I’m not the creepy Luv Guv and you know I remind you of your Granny on your mama’s side.” And it worked. But this was particularly disappointing because she had some really solid candidates running against her, especially in the Republican primary. Our own Bill Hightower is quite impressive and has excellent ideas, and I was also impressed with Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, all of whom had really well thought out plans and platforms. It was probably one of the best fields we have had in years, but sadly, we really didn’t get to kick the tires on them or Democratic nominee Walt Maddox, since she wouldn’t play ball with any of them. Which, after seeing how easily she won, you get exactly why she didn’t. She’s not a particularly good candidate and it only would have hurt her chances, but it still just makes you hate the game. And it just goes to show you even when there is a group of excellent candidates, if you don’t have the machine behind you, like she did, it’s nearly impossible to gain any traction. Yay ‘Merica! But I am hopeful after her term ends, we will see some of these candidates re-emerge and some new ones, too. New energy and bold leadership is long overdue in Montgomery. But until then, hopefully Granny can at least keep us moving in the right direction. Thanks for reading and supporting Lagniappe in 2018. I hope we all have a peaceful and prosperous 2019 in this great city, state and country. Even though I just spent 1,163 words complaining about these places, there really is nowhere else on this planet I would rather be. Happy New Year! D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Trump’s best bet: scorched earth BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I f you’ve stuck with Donald Trump to this point, you’ve been through a lot. You’ve been called names. You’ve had your sanity questioned. You’ve had your intelligence insulted by opportunistic local and statewide candidates wanting to ride Trump’s coattails. You’ve endured the tireless cable news criticism hoping to force you into a state of buyer’s remorse. You’ve even had to take abuse for supporting Trump from the untalented and screechy B-listers who are the opinion writers for the Alabama Media Group. You had your reason for supporting Trump over not just Hillary Clinton, but the other Republican candidates in the 2016 presidential primary. It might be style. You liked Trump because everything is larger than life and he isn’t afraid to say the first thing that pops into his head on supporters have been through a lot, but they’re not getting anything in return and will find less of a reason to stick around. Republicans were unable to get it done with the White House, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives over the last two years. With Nancy Pelosi soon to assume the gavel in the House, perhaps the best thing for our commander-in-chief to do is start aggressively exercising his constitutional powers. Clean out the politicized Department of Justice. Fire Robert Mueller. Make it rain pardons. Just get it over with. Fire some of these career bureaucrats who think they know better than the voters. Yes, Congress will be upset. The media will cry bloody murder. Impeachment might even go down in the House. Elections have consequences. People elected Donald Trump. It’s not the role of a president’s administration to wage a neverending investigation of its boss. The Founding Fathers didn’t create a system of checks and balances that included an internal permanent investigatory body with a limitless scope and checkbook. It’s not clear what would happen if Robert Mueller were fired tomorrow. He could sue for wrongful termination. However, it would take years beyond Trump’s time in the White House for that case to be settled. And would Mueller want to be subjected to all the discovery processes involved in such social media. It might be policy. You liked him because he a lawsuit? Could someone else sue on Mueller’s behalf? was willing to at least say he was hawkish on The damage from a Mueller firing would be illegal immigration and was touting a wall. Or cosmetic. It probably wouldn’t be legal. it could be because you or someone you know No matter what happens, congressional lost a manufacturing job because of globalism. Democrats like Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, To you, the elected leadership didn’t do anything to stymie the trend of globalism. Instead, Jerry Nadler are going to cry impeachment, indictment, etc., no matter what. There could be they embraced it and paved the way for the outsourcing of the nation’s manufacturing base. a wayward Republican or two who joins them. But as Jeff Flake and Bob Corker learned, You endured the name-calling: “white-lash,” being the so-called wayward Republican mav“tribalism,” “protectionist,” “deplorable,” etc. erick has consequences. It might cost them in a It’s been a long two, three years. But this is Republican primary. the time where he might lose you. The politics of Trump going scorched earth There’s no question about it: Trump has could be a net positive. An emboldened Trump been debilitated by the Russian investigation, likely means an emboldened base. An emboldand it is to the point where it has impacted his ened base shows up at the ballot box. ability to implement policy. Beyond that, what is Trump’s best play to Last week, he announced a withdrawal of better chances in 2020? Hope for a disastrous U.S. troops from Syria in keeping with his campaign promise of avoiding foreign entangle- 2020 Democratic primary and figure it out later? Test those presidential powers. Let Congress ments. To some, however, Trump’s decision is tantamount to doing Russian President Vladimir deal with it and let them defend accusations of trying to undo an election of a U.S. president. Putin’s bidding. There is always something. Otherwise, we can continue in this drip, And the road goes on forever, but now drip, drip of meaningless bombshells and we’re at a fork. be forced to act like they warrant breathless There is no wall construction underway on reporting, as if this is what will finally do in the U.S.-Mexico border. The stock market is shedding the gains of 2017 and early 2018. The the president. How is that sustainable? Why let the opposiso-called “deep state” seems in control of the tion nibble around the edges of executive power? country — not the duly-elected president. Trump resetting the table in a blaze of glory Trump has delivered on some promises, but might not be a preferred option, but it is probnot the big ones and could pay dearly in 2020 if this trend continues. The bottom line: Trump ably the best. WITH NANCY PELOSI SOON TO ASSUME THE GAVEL IN THE HOUSE, PERHAPS THE BEST THING FOR OUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF TO DO IS START AGGRESSIVELY EXERCISING HIS CONSTITUTIONAL POWERS” 14 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Keeping it real during Christmas time BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I n my office at work I’ve several motivational/inspirational quotes. The practice is a carryover from my time in the Air Force — in particular, the lasting effect of one quite exemplary and outstanding squadron commander who had such quotes displayed in very conspicuous places. They were quite effective in instilling focus and motivation. One of my favorites, and one that is displayed in my office, is from legendary college basketball coach John Wooden. The “Wizard of Westwood,” who won 10 NCAA championships in 12 years, stated: “Confidence comes from being prepared!” In other words, the ability to do one’s duty, fulfill one’s responsibility, play effectively one’s role comes from careful preparation and planning beforehand. Success rarely comes from chaotic, haphazard and disorganized actions. The more prepared, the more confident. Such confidence can be a great antidote to the stress and worry that inevitably come when one is called upon to perform. So, as much as possible, proper preparation and planning is something I try to practice. However, there seems to be a glaring, elusive exception to this quest for preparedness — Christmas. Try as I may, for me Christmas and planning seem to be two very incongruent, contradictory things that I repeatedly fail to put together. As a result, instead of confidence and ease, stress and pressure end up being my constant holiday companions. Invariably, I end up being that guy frantically going from store to store attempting to buy gifts days, or in some cases, the day before Christmas. Initially this came with a lot of shame. When ap- proaching a store clerk to make one of my last-minute gift purchases, I avoided making eye contact. It’s as though I knew from my profuse sweating and the anxious look on my face, he or she was passing judgment on me. I could imagine them thinking to themselves, “Look at this guy! This is so pathetic. Who in their right mind tries to complete a long list of gift shopping at the last minute!” Sometimes this scorn could be detected in their voice as they carried out a necessary conversation with me to complete my purchase. Meekly, I would just keep my gaze downward. “Don’t look up,” I would tell myself. Now, however, I’ve come to embrace the fact that when it comes to the Christmas holidays, this is just my preferred way of doing things. Sure, maybe the best gifts are gone three days, two days or one day before Christmas, but it’s the thought that counts, right? I may end up having to buy the leftovers: a sweater with one arm longer than the other, a doll missing an arm, a toy truck that doesn’t have all its tires, but my heart is in the right place. Instead of not making eye contact with a store clerk, I now happily and politely exchange pleasantries with him or her. When I take my bags, with a twinkle in my eye, a smile on my face and a heart full of Christmas cheer, I wish the clerk a very Merry Christmas before heading out the door. The shame I had in times past are no more. I’ve come to know a different type of confidence that Coach Wooden would probably have a hard time understanding. What’s also added to my cheer and confidence was my discovery of gift bags. In times past, hurried, last-minute shopping also meant hurried last-minute gift-wrap shopping. As a result, you could always tell when a gift was from me without me having to put my name on it. The wrapping resembled a piece of abstract art. Before opening it, you may want to study it and take in the stunning visual display before you. As a matter of fact, some of my gift recipients would not open their gifts for some time. Like a piece of art or a collectible, they would keep it as a display piece to show off the “unique” or “creative” wrapping methods I employed. I didn’t know whether to be ashamed or feel honored. I just went with the latter. Those days are long gone now. After all my last-minute shopping, it probably takes me around 10 minutes now to “wrap” my gifts. That’s because I can simply take a gift bag, open it up, stuff some tissue paper in it (I prefer FOR ME, THE MOST FUN AND JOY TO BE FOUND IN THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS IS IN THE TIME SPENT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. TIME WELL SPENT WITH THEM IN CONVERSATION AND LAUGHTER. AND YOU BETTER BELIEVE EVERY YEAR I GIVE THEM PLENTY TO TALK AND LAUGH ABOUT.” the fancy, multicolored tissue paper), drop a gift in it and bam! I’m done. I enjoy the process so much I get a little sad when I run out of gifts to bag. I can’t say when the gift bag epiphany hit me, but it’s been a transformative experience. Yes, I’ve made peace with my Christmas holiday imperfections. Who needs Black Friday? Cyber Monday, that’s too easy. What’s Christmas without dashing from store to store in an utter frenzy? For me, the most fun and joy to be found in the Christmas holidays is in the time spent with family and friends. Time well spent with them in conversation and laughter. And you better believe every year I give them plenty to talk and laugh about. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Film production company opening in downtown Mobile BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B rad Custred, CEO of Slingshot and co-owner of Exchange 202 located in downtown Mobile, has announced that some 5,000 square feet of lowerlevel space inside the former Red Square property will be converted into a local film production company, Blue Muse Entertainment Group. This announcement is part of a cluster of ongoing “Project 202” developments within the walls of the 10,000-square-foot, lower-level floor plan. The new movie production company has partnered with local film producer Nathaniel Nuon of Nuon Films to develop, produce and push out up to three local area-based films per year, according to Custred. The site will also be used as dedicated shared workspace for visiting movie production companies filming in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. More information about Blue Muse as well as other related projects will be covered in future issues of Lagniappe. • Mobile-based Arc Controls recently announced the acquisition of Saraland-based Parkway Machine & Metal Works Inc. “We are excited about the acquisition. The addition of Parkway Machine and its CNC [computer numeric controls] capabilities was an imperative step to sustain the already established standard our customers have come to expect,” Charlie McLean, Arc Controls director, said. Keith Noble, general manager of Parkway Machine, will continue in his same position in operations for what is now a division of ARC Controls. “As an established operation with a first-class facility, Parkway Machine is a better fit than we could have ever imagined. This is a mutually beneficial acquisition, which will enhance our ability to provide excellent service and reliability in the industry,” Lucian Lott, president of Arc Controls, said. Arc Controls manufactures and repairs ASME pressure vessels, heat exchangers, scrubbers, process equipment, specialized machinery for hyperbaric and diving chambers, and API tanks. Parkway Machine has manual and CNC lathes as well as water jet capability servicing the chemical, oil and gas, shipyard, steel mill and aircraft industries, • Southern Visions, LLP, makers of Sweet Brew tea and lemonade, recently broke ground on a new manufacturing facility in Bay Minette. The 125,000-square-foot facility will house the company’s tea and sugar production operations. It is expected to create 66 new jobs and more than $24 million in capital investment to Baldwin County and Bay Minette over the next three years. Southern Visions, headquartered in Loxley, manufactures fresh-brewed beverage products in the food service industry. Founded in 2003, the family-owned and -operated business reportedly services some of the largest food service distributors in the country. With a client base throughout the country, the company’s network of distribution partners has reportedly seen an average year-over-year increase exceeding 300 percent. “I am very proud of our employees and our company, as well as what we have been able to achieve to be here today,” Paul Stewart, owner of Southern Visions, LLP, said. “I want to thank the people and leaders of Bay Minette and Baldwin County for the overwhelming welcome we have received.” “The city of Bay Minette is very excited to have Southern Visions, LLP, coming to our community,” Bob Wills, 16 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 mayor of Bay Minette, said. “They have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years. Their future is very bright, and we are glad that they see their new, expanding manufacturing facility here in Bay Minette as an integral part of their future success.” • The 10,000-square-foot former Majestic Tires building, sitting on .75 acres at 7911 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile, was recently sold to a local investor for $335,000. Established in 1998, Majestic Tires was locally owned by Richard Sterzoy. The tire and maintenance shop has open locations in Hurley and Lucedale, Mississippi. J.L. O’Brien & Associates Inc. represented the buyer. Raven Miller, real estate agent with JWRE, worked for the sellers. • CFT NV Investments, LLC, recently purchased a site in front of the former Ryan’s Steakhouse in Tillman’s Corner for $899,000, with plans to build a new Panda Express restaurant. This will be the Rosemead, California-based chain’s third location in the Mobile area, with plans for additional local restaurants in the future. Kenny Nichols of Vallas Realty Inc. handled the transaction • John Vallas with Vallas Realty Inc. reported that Athens, Georgia-based Zaxby’s has purchased a space within the new Publix site at 21 Shell St. in Saraland and will soon begin construction. The seller was represented by The Retail Companies; Vallas Realty Inc. worked for Zaxby’s. Wilkins Miller named one of “Best Accounting Firms For Women” Wilkins Miller, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, has been named to Accounting Today’s “Best Accounting Firms for Women” list for the second year in a row. Per a news release, Wilkins Miller is the only Alabama firm to make the list and one of only 15 firms in the country to be recognized. “Our firm is honored to make this list for the second time,” partner Stacy Cummings said. “This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s commitment to helping people achieve, both professionally and personally.” Coming in eighth, Wilkins Miller’s team is 67 percent female, with 36 percent of those in leadership positions. Firms are selected from the 2018 Accounting Today and Best Companies Group “Best Firms to Work For.” They must have a minimum of 25 women working in the organization, or women must represent 25 of employees, whichever is greater. The female response rate to the “Best Firms to Work For” anonymous employee survey must be greater than or equal to 50 percent. Firms are ranked in order of female percentage of positive response, from largest to smallest. “Our leadership team recognizes that women have traditionally faced unique challenges in the workplace,” partner Erin Jones said. “We have done our best to embrace those challenges and create a culture and flexible work environment that benefits our entire team.”

CUISINE | THE DISH New Year dips, cheese balls, cabbage CRAWFISH CHEESE DIP Ingredients BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET 1 stick of butter 1 cup diced white onion 1 cup diced bell pepper 2 cloves minced garlic 2 lbs. crawfish tails, cooked Creole seasoning to taste 2 eight-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened Green onion for garnish Photo | Despositphotos.com The good eats aren’t only for Thanksgiving and Christmas, New Year’s has many great food traditions as well. W e’ve gotten it all out of the way. We watched enough (so much) “Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas” that we are thinking of eating barbecued otter whilst waiting for the MoonPie to drop. So far none of the kids has had the chance to “shoot their eyes out,” nor have they stuck their tongues to the frozen school flagpole. Jimmy Stewart still rules and I’m reminded that I tried in vain to name baby Henry after the angel Clarence. Yes, “Die Hard” counts. This was the fastest Christmas season on record. Perhaps having a little one in the house, a business to tend to, a teenager buying gifts for a girl and a middle child now tasked with the role of big brother have contributed to this expeditious season. Lord knows my head is spinning. I’m ready to pump the brakes and ring in 2019 with the slowest bells available. That brings us to a new menu. Whether it’s the night before or Jan. 1, there’s lots to look forward to. Kick off your shoes, turn on some football and get ready to eat. There is no sense in starting that diet at this point. In Mobile, New Year’s resolutions begin after Mardi Gras and you know it. If you do have a New Year’s Eve party full of cocktails and debauchery, make dishes that can be served the next day. And remember football. Have you ever sat on your couch watching a game and thought, “I’d sure like some of that dip we had last night.” I have. Leftover dip is the Jan. 1 hangover cure. Get a jump-start on your black-eyed peas by making Texas Caviar with lots of onions, cilantro, red bell pepper, corn, cumin and cheap Italian dressing. It’s always better after a couple days in the fridge. Don’t forget a squirt of lemon juice to brighten it up. Scoop-shaped corn chips are your crunchy vessel by which to take in this relatively healthy favorite. Relatively healthy? I didn’t mean to sound like I was pushing a diet on you just yet. Here is a dip that has NOTHING healthy about it. It’s a crawfish cheese dip that is good enough to convert non-shellfish eaters. Once the mudbugs start showing up you can save your leftover tails, but it is best if you devein. For now we can grab a pound of frozen from the seafood case at the grocery store. In a Dutch oven or deep skillet over medium heat, melt the butter to sauté the white onion and bell pepper. Add the minced garlic and cook for one minute, followed by the crawfish tails. Sprinkle a little Creole seasoning and heat thoroughly. Next comes the cream cheese. Dump it in and watch it melt as you stir with a wooden spoon. I like to keep this dip in a slow cooker to maintain its consistency and it’s so much easier to reheat the next day. I love it with tortilla chips but toast points are probably better. I am as big a fan of plain old Ro-Tel as anyone, but this is a nice departure. Did I mention it isn’t healthy? The first day of the year is all about the cabbage and the Hoppin’ John. There is a new person in this family who prefers collards to cabbage on this day and also seems to think it’s a good idea to mix the Hoppin’ John with the greens. I’d rather cut off my big toe. Here’s why: Hoppin’ John is sacred. Cabbage and collards are fine as frog’s hair. Neither of these need any help. Furthermore I prefer to treat them as two separate meals. I am going to eat too much Hoppin’ John, that’s a given. The cabbage is my green and I almost always braise it in some pork fat, finishing it with beer. This go-round, my eyes are on deer sausage. Many locally processed venison sausages come spicy. If you can get some, do. Loose sausage is best. Melt a couple pieces of bacon and cook the sausage, breaking it up as you go. Add a whole onion, diced, and half a head of cabbage coarsely chopped. Cook, stirring frequently until the cabbage gets shiny and begins to wilt. Next add a beer, but not just any beer. Try a grapefruit shandy or some other fruity beer and bring to a boil. Drop the temp, cover and simmer until no part of it is crunchy. Spicy venison sausage and grapefruit shandy are your secret weapons. This season will also see the return of the cheese ball. My favorite is a classic. The green onion and hard salami cheese ball is untouchable. Who would have thought cream cheese, deli salami, a little mayonnaise and a bit of grated cheddar would make such a good team? It’s the anti-dip dip! We do a good bit of cheese and meat boards around here, but this one is worth breaking out that cute little marble-handled cheese knife someone regifted you. It sat, dormant and lonely, in the back of that drawer, pushed into the corner by training chopsticks, seven church keys, a one-handed can opener and discarded Cajun injector syringes for too long. Clean out that drawer and polish it. Cheese balls are in fashion again. You have a few days before returning to work. Get started on your dips, watch your movies, scream at your football team. There’s plenty of eating left. Don’t rush it. Let’s live life in the slow lane for a while. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Food Network show features Silverhill kid cookies or mini cheesecakes, macarons or brownies and blondies, these teens and preteens take no prisoners. Mentoring them along the way will be actress Valerie Bertinelli and “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman, so you know they are in competent hands through each competitive task. But it’s the kids who are the stars of the show and only one will take home the title, a feature in Food Network Magazine and a grand prize of $25,000! You’d have to sling a lot of papers to make that kind of scratch. Good luck, Brooklyn! Those of us with a sweet tooth will be watching. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR Cup of shame be gone! Photo | Josh Brasted The Food Network | Silverhill’s Brooklyn Kyzar will be competing on the upcoming season of Kids Baking Championship premiering Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. CST on Food Network. W hen I was 12 years old my greatest accomplishment to date was securing a paper route and delivering the good news to four and a half blocks of Laurel Metro readers. That’s nothing compared to Silverhill’s Brooklyn Kyzar, who will be competing on the upcoming season of Kids Baking Championship premiering Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. CST on Food Network. The young rising star is one of a dozen new talented bakers ranging from 9 to 13 who will be put to the test in difficult dessert challenges throughout the season. Whether it be sugar 18 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Let me speak to something that is bothersome to me. It’s about getting water in a restaurant and receiving the tiny cup of shame. I have a friend who always orders water, only because it’s what he prefers to drink with lunch, and several times on our lunch excursions he is given the miniature plastic Dixie not much larger than the dentist’s rinse cup. We used to laugh but now we can’t help but feel it is some kind of pressure to either distinguish you from the other fountain drinkers or to shame you into buying some kind of syrupy tea or soda. Is it supposed to make you feel cheap? Do you need us to pay a little extra so we can drink like a big boy? Most of us annoyed by this would gladly pay for our water if that’s the case, and I will pony up the cash for him while I drink my unsweetened tea just so our conversation can last more than two slugs before he gets up for a refill. Restaurants, your oversized shot glass does no one any favors. As a matter of fact, it is you who looks cheap. End the cup of shame. I am certain you will not see a decline in profits, and water drinkers all over can drink in peace. Be safe this Dec. 31. It’s best to Uber on amateur night. Definitely don’t barhop on an empty stomach, there are too many good places to eat. If you can’t control your portions and have a tendency to overindulge, then simply drink your booze from the cup of shame! Recycle!

D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

COVER STORY Mobile and Baldwin counties host events to ring in 2019 N BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM toire spanning the decades. The evening will reach a climax with the MoonPie drop at midnight followed by Eve is one of the area’s biggest parties fireworks and lasers dancing across the city’s skyline. and 2019 is quickly approaching. From The area’s year-end celebrations are not limited to downtown Mobile to Gulf Shores, thousands of people will take to the streets to Mobile. Those wanting to avoided the crowd at MoonPie Over Mobile should consider the city of Fairhope’s bid 2018 farewell and greet the new one annual New Year’s Eve Celebration. One aspect with hopes of a brighter future. making this event unique is the opportunity to rent tents In return, celebrants will be met with a vast assortment of special events and celebrations. However, those that will be raised on the streets of downtown, where both individuals and groups can host their own private venturing out to mark the occasion might wonder what gatherings. Interested parties should call 251-929-1466 would be the best event to attend. Fortunately for both for more information. locals and visitors, Lagniappe is here to assist. The corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street MoonPie Over Mobile serves as the centerpiece of is the place to be at 8:30 p.m., where party band Flylocal New Year’s Eve celebrations. Eleven years ago, By Radio will be on hand to play all manner of crowd City Councilman Fred Richardson realized his dream favorites. At midnight, a ball for a celebration anchored by covered with bright, beautiful a giant descending MoonPie. lights will drop to welcome 2019. The event has since grown and Afterward, fireworks will light moved but still draws thousands up the night sky with the event of attendees to experience a vaNEXT TO MARDI GRAS, NEW concluding at 12:30 a.m. riety of activities geared at creatWhile both MoonPie Over YEAR’S EVE IS ONE OF THE ARing a positive, hopeful attitude Mobile and Fairhope’s New for the upcoming year. EA’S BIGGEST PARTIES AND 2019 Year’s Eve Celebration are This year’s installment will build upon its legacy of fun IS QUICKLY APPROACHING. FROM family-friendly, many parents might have little ones who can’t beginning at 8 p.m., with a popstay up that late. Lucy Buffett DOWNTOWN MOBILE TO GULF up beer garden on the Dauphin had them in mind when she creStreet side of Bienville Square. SHORES, THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ated the annual Noon Year’s Eve The square will also host a at LuLu’s in Gulf Shores. This number of food trucks and the WILL TAKE TO THE STREETS TO trop-rocking party is for parents Alabama Bicentennial Resolution BID 2018 FAREWELL AND GREET who want to ring in the New Wall will be open for attendees to Year with their children and still record their wishes for 2019. THE NEW ONE WITH HOPES OF A be home before sundown. All of At Renaissance Riverview the Noon Year’s Eve’s offerings Hotel, David Brinston will fill the BRIGHTER FUTURE. are intended to be kid friendly air with smooth, seductive blues and fun for the entire family. and soul before 8:30 p.m., when Noon Year’s Eve will feathe “World’s Largest MoonPie” ture face-painting and balloon will be unveiled and later cut up and divvied among the animals galore. LuLu’s staffers are on hand to help crowd. The Port City Secondliners will take control of children of all ages create themed arts and crafts that the festivities at 9 p.m., leading a procession from the provide a one-of-a-kind souvenir of the occasion. One Riverview to the event’s main stage. There, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilman Fred of the most beloved events would have to be the annual sandcastle contest, where amateur and experienced artRichardson will shower the crowd with well-wishes for ists erect fantastic architectural wonders of sand before the upcoming year and welcome the opening act, Evan awe-filled crowd. erybody’s Here. This army of talented local musicians As for live music, LuLu’s will host Azalea City will pay homage to the legendary band Tower of Power. country rockers The Red Clay Strays. The ragtag group Afterward, Sister Sledge will usher in 2019 with a reper- EXT TO MARDI GRAS, NEW YEAR’S Illustration | Laura Mattei 20 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 of musicians will entertain the crowd with original cuts as well as classic country and rock hits. Noon Year’s Eve will climax with the Beach Ball Drop at noon. At 3 p.m., The Hangout will welcome visitors for its annual Last Sunset Celebration. This family-friendly, beachside event will invite attendees to create resolutions and arts and crafts for the upcoming year. Footloose folks will have the opportunity to show their moves on the dance floor with a dance-off. Art will meet baking with a session dedicated to cookie decorating. The Last Sunset Celebration will conclude with a “family-friendly toast” as the sun disappears in the Gulf of Mexico. Up the road a bit, The Wharf has become a source for shopping and entertainment in the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area. For New Year’s, The Wharf will showcase its Reelin’ in the New Year street party. DJ Ramsey will get the party started at 5 p.m. and The Wharf will be featuring a number of activities for children, including a rock climbing wall. Attendees can also test their skills on a mechanical bull and a surf simulator. Music will be provided by two great country acts, Kyle Daigle of Louisiana and Orange Beach native Wes Loper. Daigle is known for his swampy country and Loper’s Gulf Coast-inspired country music will be a perfect local accent. As the seconds of 2018 tick down, The Wharf will drop The Marlin in celebration of the birth of 2019. Of all the New Year’s Eve celebrations across the area, The Flora-Bama hosts one that is not for amateurs. Those looking to immerse themselves in a party that will last well into the first hours of 2019 should consider The Flora-Bama’s New Year’s Eve Bash, an 18-plus, ticketed event that begins at 6 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat buffet available until 11 p.m. Along the way, attendees will enjoy champagne, party favors and a souvenir huggie to

COVER STORY With music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond, Tilly’s will have drink specials, a champagne toast and VIP accommodations available. For the younger crowd or families, Lucky Irish Pub and Grill (3692 Airport Blvd., Mobile) is hosting an all-ages party headlined by Stereo Dogs, whose young members recently went their separate ways after graduating high school but who are reuniting for holiday shows. If you miss them on New Year’s Eve, you’ll have one other opportunity Jan. 4 at the Dauphin Street Blues Co. If you’re looking to keep things Irish, O’Daly’s Irish Pub (564 Dauphin St., Mobile) is hosting the Harrison McInnis Trio beginning at 10 p.m. In West Mobile, Pour Baby (6808 Airport Blvd.) promises a classy MOONPIE OVER MOBILE SERVES AS food and wine affair at THE CENTERPIECE OF LOCAL NEW its 5th annual New Year’s Eve party featuring four YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATIONS. ELEVEN YEARS food stations and passaround appetizers. Call AGO, CITY COUNCILMAN FRED RICHARDSON 251-343-3555 for more REALIZED HIS DREAM FOR A CELEBRATION AN- information. Back downtown at CHORED BY A GIANT DESCENDING MOONPIE.” the MoonPie Drop, The Ruby Slipper (100 N. Royal St., Mobile) is welcoming all ages to swim of the year. Afterward, participants its inaugural Kids NYE Celebration, a free are invited to partake of free draft beer as event that will give kids confetti poppers, well as the traditional greens and blacktoast with sparkling punch and their own eyed peas. mini MoonPie Drop. If you prefer to stay indoors, area venIn Baldwin County, Fairhope’s Texarues are gearing up to host musical enterBama Barbecue and the Bone and Barrel tainment to celebrate the new year. (both downtown on Fairhope Avenue) will The Merry Widow (51 S. Conception have entertainment. Along the beach, catch St., Mobile) will welcome Flynt Flossy & Phil & Foster’s NYE Party at Blue Water Turquoise Jeep Records plus Blow House BBQ (780 Wharf Parkway, Orange Beach). Brass Band. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the For those wanting an earlier celebration, show starts an hour later. Tickets are $10 Tacky Jack’s (240 E. 24th Ave., Gulf in advance or $12 at the door and include Shores) hosts its annual Bushwacker Drop at a free champagne toast and a view of Mo8 p.m. The Barstool Surfers will provide mubile’s fireworks. sic beginning at 6 p.m. and for a $25 cover The Blind Mule (57 N. Claiborne St., Mobile) welcomes local bands the Shunnara- charge, guests may enjoy a buffet and drink hs, Scraepers Papers, the Hibachi Stranglers specials. Reservations are encouraged. For a more upscale experience, consider and the James Jeffery Experience. For a $5 the Perdido Beach Resort (27200 Perdido cover charge, attendees can also participate Beach Blvd., Orange Beach). For tickets in the “Rocket to Nowhere” dance party ranging from $99 to $120, guests may featuring DJ Clickbait, Scranton and Hot partake in a full-course dinner in the Grand Lobster. Doors open at 9 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. Mobile’s fireworks will be visible Ballroom or Voyagers featuring specialty dishes prepared by Executive Chef Brody from the front of the building. Olive. At midnight there will be a laser If dancing is your thing, relative newlight show, pyrotechnics and a complimencomer Tilly’s Dance Club (7939 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile) may be the place for you. tary flute of champagne. keep libations cold. This beachside roadhouse’s three stages will also be filled with music, including performances from River Dan Band, Elaine Petty, Justin Jeansonne and many more. Of course, Flora-Bama regular Jack Robertson will be on-hand for the New Year’s Eve edition of “The Big Earl Show.” The Mullet will drop at midnight, but the party will be far from over. The Flora-Bama will continue the 2019 festivities past daybreak for another special annual event. The annual Polar Bear Dip draws participants from all walks and locales. At noon on New Year’s Day, the public is invited to plunge into the wintry depths of the Gulf of Mexico for that first D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE Signs of promise in past year BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T his is the 16th year’s end I’ve seen as Lagniappe’s arts editor. When you live issue to issue, everything is so incremental it feels static. But the wide view? It’s promising. Back in 2003, the Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) had just finished a $15 million expansion and renovation. It’s changed leadership since, becoming a hub for community engagement. MMoA continued forward in 2018, hosting the internationally renowned and dynamic “do it” exhibition in 2018. A superbly varied yet complementary quartet of shows highlighted by Jane Cassidy’s immersive “Undersea Well” arrived in autumn. Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) — the former Space 301 — didn’t open until late 2003 and energized an until then more traditional arts town. Amanda Solley was tapped as ACAC’s latest director in 2018. They also managed to pull creative dynamo Elizabet Elliott from MMoA into their stable as ACAC’s new director of exhibitions and programs. Renovated in 2006, the Saenger Theatre has been an arts centerpiece all this while, though under municipal aegis now. It’s also been joined by newer, arts-friendly venues like The Steeple. In 2003, Mobile Arts Council (MAC) was hidden in old second-story offices and seeking an executive director. Nowadays, street-level facilities and galleries have made MAC one of Mobile’s most visible arts entities. Their latest director, Shellie Teague, is a marketing specialist building on 16 years of ascension. Their annual art awards and fundraising event are two of the hot-ticket items on the area’s cultural calendar. In 2003, Arts Alive premiered as a biannual street Theatre 98 elects new officers Vets, butterflies and a Wolff meet at MAC The Mobile Arts Council (MAC) has a diverse trio of shows bound for its comfy confines (318 Dauphin St.) in January. The “Women’s Veterans Project” takes a look at the 2 million female military veterans who surround us in everyday life. Photographer Pam Kuhn brings portraits and stories from women of varied ages and ethnicities. They are teachers, doctors, truck drivers, supervisors, coaches, caretakers and stay-athome moms who all served their nation in assorted capacities. A New Jersey native and Coast Guard veteran, Kuhn transferred to Mobile in 2003. She retired in 2012 and started a photography business. Her project’s aim is to stir “love, support and recogni- 22 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 MOBILE HAD A RELATIVE ARTS BOOM FROM 2003 UNTIL 2011, SOMETHING WE GREW USED TO. IF THESE NEW NAMES AND APPROACHES MEAN WE’RE ABOUT TO ECLIPSE THOSE TIMES, THE NEW YEAR COULDN’T BE HAPPIER.” Square in 2018. Together with the emergence of the Mobile Literary Festival, perhaps it signals a local renaissance for the written word. Longtime Mobile Ballet Artistic Director Winthrop Corey went to a new company, Classical Ballet of Mobile. Newcomers Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez — artistic director and ballet master, respectively — are at Mobile Ballet with perspectives innovative for the area. Mobile had a relative arts boom from 2003 until 2011, something we grew used to. If these new names and approaches mean we’re about to eclipse those times, the New Year couldn’t be happier. tion for these women’s accomplishments” and “bring awareness to the unique problems faced by women who serve in the military.” The show will be in the Skinny Gallery. Painter Joanna Myers’ show “Nature’s Masterpiece” started during a difficult personal period. A realization took her into a right turn from Franz Kafka. “I became aware of how our lives are much like the butterfly. We enter this world naïve and, like a caterpillar, we bump along,” Myers said in a statement. “Eventually, we find ourselves surrounded by challenges as though trapped in a cocoon. Finally we emerge stronger and wiser from our experience, like a butterfly.” She described the work as informed by “Old World style with vivid color and depth, but with a touch of simple surrealism.” Her show will hang in the Small Room. Native Mobilian Jeremy Wolff’s photographic exhibition is almost all landscapes even though some pieces run to the abstract. From blurred night scenes to days at the beach, it’s a taste of his life. MAC Director of Programs Lucy Gafford described Wolff’s work as “thoughtfully balanced with clever use of line and negative space.” His work will be in the Danielle Juzan Gallery. The exhibitions will be in place Jan. 3-30. A special reception takes place during the next LoDa Artwalk, Jan. 11, 6-9 p.m. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Entrance is free. For more information, call 251-432-9796 or go to mobilearts.org. ARTSGALLERY New officers for Fairhope’s Theatre 98 board of directors were elected at their annual meeting recently. They are: Brenda Hedstrom, president; Robin Page, first vice president; Kelly Teague, second vice president; Teri Odell, treasurer; and Reagan McDowell, secretary. Thanks should go out to Hillary Martin who after a dozen years is stepping down as the publicity person for Theatre 98. Heather Delker will assume those duties. Of course, Delker might have a tough slog trying to replicate Martin’s popular mocha shortbread logs for next year’s holiday get-together. Congratulations to all. celebration of the arts. Its initial success shocked folks and, though currently gone, it paved the way for Mobile’s now-monthly gallery strolls. Similar events take place during spring’s SouthSounds Music Festival and autumn’s Ten65 festival. There were few galleries in the 2003 arts district. I recall Cathedral Square Gallery and Koch; others escape my rapidly aging memory. Midtown boasted Gallery 54 and Ashland Gallery. Today, Ashland remains. Cathedral Square Gallery moved eastward on Dauphin and changed to Mobilia Art Center but can’t fight time’s tide anymore. They close in mid-January 2019. Koch is gone with Gallery 54 and others born and expired in the interim. They’ve been replaced by places like Sophiella, which just opened this year. Innova Arts and Marnée’s Studio sprouted in midtown. Another newcomer, Sway Studio, not only mixes visual art with dance and yoga but hosted a unique event in early May when local arts denizens merged fabric and visual arts under the direction of Courtney Matthews. Tagged “Neu Dawn,” the grassroots show created an indescribable vibe filled with color, panache and swagger. In 2003, the Mobile Carnival Association had just obtained the old Museum of Mobile site for their own museum. They’ve not only weathered time and a recession but poached Cart Blackwell from the Historic Development Commission to be their latest curator. A group of influential Mobilians incorporated and began planning GulfQuest National Maritime Museum some 10 years before 2003. It’s open now, but stormy finances have brought it under city control. WHIL-FM was still locally produced in 2003 and a hub of the arts community. Sadly, it’s now only a satellite of a statewide network. Although Joe Jefferson Players Executive Director Jason McKenzie stepped down in 2018, the theater scene is as healthy as ever. Mobile Theater Guild, Chickasaw Civic Theatre and Fairhope’s Theatre 98 have been joined by the upstart and provocative Company 11. Likewise, Playhouse in the Park has been joined by Eastern Shore Repertory Theater and Azalea City Center for the Arts in cultivating artistic yen among youngsters. Classical music stalwarts Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) and Mobile Opera sail along, fixed on their high levels of professionalism. One of the globe’s most revered performers in both their worlds, soprano Renée Fleming, took the spotlight at an MSO gala in September. The opera has changed to slightly cozier venues now and while it reduced overhead, their talent, schedule and influence remains paramount. Mobile legend The Haunted Book Shop was reborn on the edge of Bienville

D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Sister Sledge pledges to light up MoonPie Drop BAND: SISTER SLEDGE DATE: MONDAY, DEC. 31, 11 P.M. VENUE: MOONPIE OVER MOBILE, DOWNTOWN MOBILE B 24 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Photo | Sister sledge efore our big, electrified Moon- I’m thankful. I think adding “We Are Family” to Pie descends upon the cheering the Library of Congress, more than anything, shows masses to ring in 2019, Sister that it has outlived so many things. It’s up in there Sledge will ignite the crowd in the Library of Congress next to Martin Luther with a flashback to the disco King’s speech. days of the ‘70s and beyond. When the song was made, we knew it was speKnown for hits such as “We Are cial. I sang the song when I was 16 years old. Now, Family,” “Thinking of You” and “Lost in Music,” years later, it’s kind of timeless. I see everyone Sister Sledge exploded into the mainstream more from 2-year-olds to 90-year-olds who know that than 40 years ago with a mix of soulful grooves and song. Then, there’s one song called “Thinking of angelic harmonies. You,” which is one of my favorites. It’s bigger than Recently, the group’s timeless hit “We Are “We Are Family” in the U.K. The music has been Family” was inducted into the Library of Congress embraced globally, and I’m thankful. National Recording Registry. Last week, Kathy Centanni: You mentioned that you were 16 Sledge chatted with Lagniappe about the group’s years old when you recorded “We Are Family.” You unforgettable music and New started in the business when Year’s Eve performances that you were very young. You has their act in demand from even received comparisons London to Dubai. to Michael Jackson, because Stephen Centanni: From you were both so young when Europe to the Middle East, you started. That tends to be you’ve performed at New WHEN [‘WE ARE FAMILY’] detrimental to a lot of artists, Year’s Eve celebrations except you. What kept you WAS MADE, WE KNEW around the globe. What makes grounded? your performances so special Sledge: I think in the early IT WAS SPECIAL. I SANG that you choose to continue to days we were always told to perform on this holiday? never depend on the latest reTHE SONG WHEN I WAS Kathy Sledge: It’s always cord to perform and to always 16 YEARS OLD. NOW, different. I’m so looking be an entertainer. I do like to forward to the MoonPie Over say that I came up in the same YEARS LATER, IT’S KIND Mobile. I’ve been hearing school as Michael Jackson and about it and I’m excited about Prince. I think what kept me OF TIMELESS. it. We’ve done some private grounded was traveling with a [parties] that weren’t pubfamily. I think I always recoglicized like the one that we nized the balance of knowing did a few years ago for the Prince of Malaysia in to keep your life first and your work second. London with Cyndi Lauper. I’m just totally hyped Some people, I believe, depend so much on those about it. lights on stage. I think the reality is you always have Centanni: What would you say is your fondest to come off stage and put that balance first. That’s New Year’s Eve memory? always been my secret. Also, you have to have Sledge: I would say 2015 in Dubai with Nile gratitude. It’s always a compliment when someRodgers and Chaka Khan. That was a lot of fun. one wants to take a picture with you or give you a The party extended from the audience to the stage. compliment for your music. You worry when no one Centanni: The demand for Sister Sledge on New listens anymore. I think that keeps you balanced and Year’s Eve also shows that people still love your keeps you humble. music. Besides radio spins, TV and movie spots, Centanni: You still stay busy. You had that “We Are Family” has been added to the Library of “Bright Side of Day” album, which is your tribute Congress National Recording Registry. How does to Billie Holliday. You did some work with the it feel to know that your music is still embraced so EDM group Aristofreeks out of Ibiza as well. What much by so many people? are you working on these days? Sledge: The first thing that comes to mind is that Sledge: I’ve got some really cool things! I just Sister Sledge will provide the soundtrack to Mobile’s New Year’s Eve celebration. signed a movie deal about the backstory of “Lost in Music” and the “We Are Family” story. Then, my sister has some things that she’s working on with her memoirs. Now, I’m writing in the studio with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (Janet Jackson, Prince, Mariah Carey). What people don’t know about me is that I’ve always been a songwriter. We weren’t allowed to really have music on the “We Are Family” project, because it was pretty much a formula by Nile Rodgers and the late Edwards that they wanted, and I get it, and it totally worked. It never changed my passion for writing. I got a chance to write on other projects with my sisters. Now, I’m writing with these really cool producers/DJ team out of Europe called Horse Meat Disco. It’s very interesting how they got their name. Then, I’m talking to Stanley Clarke about doing some jazz music. He’s well known in the jazz industry. Where I am now is that I’m doing everything that I want to do. Sadly enough, I think we all learned when we lost iconic artists like Michael Jackson and Prince. It makes me as an artist stop and think, “I love to write and create, but what are you leaving when you’re not here?”’ It inspired me to produce more live projects and live concerts. It’s never too late to keep creating. There’s always a time to create. Actually, this Christmas holiday, I produced a Christmas show inspired by Mariah Carey. I love doing shows with a theme to it. Maybe, this year I’ll film it and get it out there on the road and invite other artists. Those are the things that I’m doing. I’m doing what I love. Centanni: What can Mobile expect from your New Year’s Eve show? Sledge: You know, there was a recent article that said, “The real deal is coming to town.” You can expect that. This is one of the first shows I’ve done in a long time where I’m getting to be explosive with all the songs we know and love and be creative. The whole Sister Sledge show is exhilarating. I think my sisters and I were the first ones to be a girl band who were uninhibited. There’s going to be a lot of energy and a lot of fun and a lot of hits, and don’t be surprised if you end up on stage with me.

MUSIC BRIEFS Weekend rock BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: The Sadderdays, Deluna Date: Sunday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m. Venue: Cedar Street Social Club, 4 N. Cedar St. (Mobile), cedarstreetsocialclub.com Tickets: $5 at the door Since opening its doors in 2017, Cedar Street Social Club’s patrons have enjoyed jazz, jam, Americana and alt. country acts from across the country. This new venue will be adding indie rock to its mix with a two-band lineup combining acts from the Azalea and Music cities. Nashville indie rockers The Sadderdays will make their debut with an elegant mix of classic shoegaze and modern indie rock. The group’s instrumental arrangements and vocals fall somewhere between Lush and The Cranberries. Mobile’s Deluna will support with a set filled with original “local punk/ambient.” Until a few months ago, the only way to hear Deluna was at live shows. But after a recent visit to Dauphin Street Sound, Deluna released its first studio single, “Dallas Buyers.” With an indie rock style from the same school as Spoon, Deluna’s sound is a fresh and welcome addition to the local scene. This track’s tight grooves and clean instrumentation leave the listener anticipating the band’s next studio release. OK, definitely Band: Yeah, Probably Date: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m. Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), mancisantiqueclub.com Tickets: $5 at the door With New Year’s Eve falling on a Monday, the Mobile Bay area has an opportunity to get the party started as early as Friday. Manci’s Antique Club in Daphne will launch the weekend with modern blue-eyed soul grooves courtesy of Yeah, Probably. This local outfit carries the honor of being the first band to win the Lagniappe New Southern Music Showcase at SouthSounds 2017. Since then, they have continued to gather fans along the Gulf Coast and develop their sound. Yeah, Probably is preparing a follow-up to their self-titled debut EP, sharing the news with a 24-second teaser of an unnamed new single on social media. If this preview represents the rest of the band’s future material, then Yeah, Probably is definitely maturing as a band, adding a slight tinge of indie pop to their trademark modern soul. Hopefully their Manci’s crowd will get a bigger taste of this new track as well as others. Seeing things Band: Lauren Murphy & the Psychedelics Date: Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 p.m. Venue: Dauphin Street Blues Co., 568 Dauphin St. (Mobile), odalysirishpub.com Tickets: Call 251-725-6429 When she relocated to the area, Lauren Murphy brought a little bit of the West Coast with her. This Baton Rouge native first established her musical legacy in San Francisco, where she lent guitar and vocals to bands such as Zero and Lansdale Station. These days, Murphy and her backing band, The Psychedelics, are pulling audiences with a mix of originals and covers. Murphy’s most recent album is the 2015 release “El Dorado.” For this endeavor, Murphy recruited such musicians as singer-songwriter Will Kimbrough (Will & the Bushmen, Willie Sugarcapps) and Mark Karan (RatDog) to assist her in the studio. This collection features West Coast roots country and folk. Murphy breaks from this common thread with “The Ballad of Booker and Honey,” which delves into classic, mellow ragtime. With her wealth of experience and material, Murphy and her band should be an oasis on the journey to New Year’s Eve. Get well soon Band: Big, Big Love for the Kimbroughs Date: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m. Venue: Grand Magnolia Ballroom, 3604 Magnolia St. (Pascagoula), grandmagnolia.com Tickets: $22-$100, available through Freshtix Will Kimbrough has given so much to his fans over the years through his work as a solo artist and with such projects as Will & the Bushmen, DADDY and Willie Sugarcapps. His reputation as a singer-songwriter has made him one of the Azalea City’s most beloved sons. Now, Bay Rat Productions is asking his fans to give back. Big, Big Love for the Kimbroughs is a fundraiser for the Kimbrough family. “Medical issues” within the Kimbrough family will force the singer-songwriter to miss several performances, a major part of his livelihood. To generate funds, the Grand Magnolia Ballroom in Pascagoula will host numerous singer-songwriters who will be donating their time and love to Kimbrough. At the time of printing, a confirmation of exactly who will be performing was unknown. However, organizers have said they expect “anywhere from 12-20 singer/songwriters from Nashville to the Gulf Coast.” D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | December 26 - January 1 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. DEC 26 Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Chris Gamble Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 4p / Bruce Smelley, 8p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 8p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Steve Warren Band THURS. DEC 27 Bluegill— Johnny Hayes Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— John Coltane Christmas Callaghan’s— Ryan Balthrop Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Dauphin Street Blues Co— Lee Yankie, 10p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Fairhope Brewing— Brittany Grimes, 6p Felix’s— Soulshine Duo Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mario Mena Duo, 9:15p / JoJo Pres, 10p Frog Pond— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Mario Mena Duo, 9:15p / JoJo Pres, 10p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Miles Flatt Band Manci’s— Adam Holt FRI. DEC 28 Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Jeri, 6p Blues Tavern— Half Way Show Band Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p Brickyard— Ryan Dyer Band Callaghan’s— Red Clay Strays Cockeyed Charlie’s— Tony B and the Operators Dauphin Street Blues Co— Symone French Band, 26 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 10p Fairhope Brewing— Blackwater Brass Band, 6p Felix’s— Lee Yankie Duo Flora-Bama— Sean Gasaway, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p / Hung Jury, 5:30p / Famous Nameless, 6p / Flip Flop Brothers, 6p / Yellowhammer, 10p / Smokey Otis & Chicago Bob, 10:15p / Mario Mena Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Incorporated, 9p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Miles Flatt Band IP Casino (Studio A) — Diamond Rio, 8p LuLu’s— Request Line, 5p Manci’s— Yeah, Probably Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Harrison McInnis Trio, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Stephen Sylvester and Johnny Hayes, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Don Holmes, 6:30p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Cafe, 8p SAT. DEC 29 Beau Rivage— Better Than Ezra, 8p Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jimmy and Talia, 6p Brickyard— Red Field Cockeyed Charlie’s— M Bezzle Dauphin Street Blues Co— Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics, 10p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— 3 Bean Soup Flora-Bama— JoJo Pres, 10a / Al and Cathy, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 2p / The Magic Johnson’s, 5:30p / Cat Rhodes and the Truth, 6p / Sean Gasaway Duo, 6p / JoJo Pres featuring Bruce Smelley, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p / Brian Hill Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Incorporated, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — KC & The Sunshine Band, 8p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Miles Flatt Band LuLu’s— John Keuler, 5p Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Cafe, 8p SUN. DEC 30 Big Beach Brewing— The Alabama Blues Crusades, 6:30p Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Ryan Balthrop & Friends, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— The Redfield Cedar Street Social Club— The Sadderdays + Deluna Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Sean Gasaway, 11a / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 1p / Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / Southern Culprits, 2p / Lucky Doggs, 5:30p / Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 6p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Red Clay Strays, 10p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p / Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Miles Flatt Band IP Casino (Studio A)— Chad Prather LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p Manci’s— Grayson Capps, 7p Original Oyster House — Stephen Sylvester MON. DEC 31 Beau Rivage— The Molly Ringwalds, 10:30p Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln Brickyard— Allman Brothers Tribute Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Bezzle Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Trio, 11:30a / Jason Justice and Hung Jury, 2p / Petty and Pace, 2p / Rebecca Berry and Bust, 2p / Justin Jeansonne Band, 7p / Scott Koehn and Electric Dawg, 7p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 7p / Ja’ Rhythm, 8p / JoJo Pres, 11p / River Dan Band, 11p / Spunk Monkeys, 11p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 9p IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Miles Flatt Band IP Casino (Studio A)— Chad Prather Manci’s— Buster 5p / Red Clay Strays, 8p The Merry Widow— Flynt Flossy & Turquoise Jeep + Blow House Brass Band TUES. JAN 1 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Andy MacDonald Flora-Bama— Lucky Doggs, 9p / Al and Cathy, 11a / Red Clay Strays, 2p / T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Ja’ Rhythm, 3p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hanford

D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

FILMTHE REEL WORLD A short list of 2018 highlights A BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 combo. It’s romantic and hilarious, not surprising since it is based on a novel by Nick Hornby and features a wonderful ex-boyfriend assist from Chris O’Dowd. Funny enough for comedy watchers, romantic enough for romantics, “Juliet, Naked” does not quite achieve “High Fidelity” status for Nick Hornby classics, but it’s up there. It has unusually balanced male and female perspectives which really adds to it, and Ethan Hawke sings a very affecting cover of “Waterloo Sunset.” “The Big Lebowski” meets “Twin Peaks” in the AMC TV show “Lodge 49,” a good-natured, mysterious and unapologetically meandering quest narrative. It also gives us the gift of Wyatt Russell as Dud, a bearded, post-recession knight in shining board shorts. After finding one of their lodge rings on the beach, Dud shambles over to Lodge 49 and, in discovering this almost forgotten fraternal order, his life is changed forever. He becomes an eager squire to a reluctant knight, longtime member and plumbing salesperson Bernie Fontaine (Brent Jennings), who is on his own journey to find lost love and an elusive dream client known as Captain. Meanwhile, every scene is stolen by David Pasquesi as Blaise St. John, an erudite marijuana salesman, lodge librarian and amateur alchemist. Dud and his twin sister, Liz (Sonya Cassidy), a brilliant, sardonic self-saboteur, both deal with the recent, untimely and somewhat unexplained death of their father in vastly different ways. Liz resents year-end best-of list is a lazy, cheater’s way to fill a column, so please enjoy these hastily tossed-out notes from a lazy cheater. Here are a few of the things I enjoyed most in 2018, in an easy-to-read and easyto-argue-about list-y format. And I’ve decided to throw in a couple of television shows and books, too, because everyone needs to watch “Lodge 49” and I’m not throwing away my shot to natter on about my love for it. The best film of this year snuck right under the gun for 2018, released to Netflix and very few movie theaters, in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” I reviewed this film a couple of weeks ago, so I won’t belabor its magnificence further, but it is a masterwork from what I assume are two of the smartest guys around. Make sure you watch it — a couple of times. And on the subject of rewatchability, I nominate “Game Night” as a new rewatchable comedy classic. Silly, smart and speedy, Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman sing (not literally) as a supercompetitive married couple whose lifetime commitment to one-upmanship with Bateman’s older brother (Kyle Chandler) comes to a head one epic game night. When Chandler’s real kidnapping gets confused with a planned murder mystery game, many hilarious reversals occur. This is one to catch any time it comes on TV; it’s part of the rewatchable canon now. “Juliet, Naked” wins the elusive “most romantic/best cardigans on Ethan Hawke” her father for saddling her with his crushing debt, for which she cosigned, leaving her to eke out an existence at a Hootersstyle restaurant, while Dud haunts the house and pool business they lost when they lost their father. The show is a combination of realistic problems with glimmers of otherworldly and surreal happenings, and the characters are really winning. Some people found it too slow, but I found it deeply soothing and enjoyable, and the slowest episodes were my favorites. Still, there were mummies, secrets, sharks and crow attacks for those of you that need a little onscreen action. No one could refer to 2018 as “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” and the novel of that title is deeply ironic. Author Ottessa Moshfegh created one of the most unlikable protagonists to appear in print in this original, disturbing, highly recommended, terribly weird book. The unnamed narrator is also dealing with recent parental demise, and comes up with a plan to manage her growing emotional problems. She seeks increasingly strong sleeping pills from a memorably horrific psychiatrist, with the eventual goal of staying asleep all the time. It is the voice of this beautiful and miserable young lady that makes this book so incredibly compelling. Moshfegh, who from interviews also seems peculiar as the day is long, has created a character I cannot compare to any other I’ve read. It was a standout reading experience for 2018. AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Photos | AMC Film Holdings / Columbia Pictures Corp. From left: In the AMC TV series “Lodge 49,” Dud finds himself deposited by fate at the doorstep of Lodge 49, a dusty fraternal order offering cheap beer and strange alchemical philosophies. Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as the titular characters in a humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery novels. NEW THIS WEEK HOLMES AND WATSON Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as humorous versions of the famous detective duo, with Ralph Fiennes as Moriarity and Hugh Laurie as Mycroft! All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN Nexus Cinema Dining MARY POPPINS RETURNS All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater. BUMBLEBEE All listed multiplex theaters. SECOND ACT All listed multiplex theaters. WELCOME TO MARWAN AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 AQUAMAN All listed multiplex theaters. THE WIFE Regal Mobile Stadium 18 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE All listed multiplex theaters. MORTAL ENGINES Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square, AMC Mobile 16 THE MULE Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square, AMC Mobile 16 ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL All listed multiplex theaters. THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE All listed multiplex theaters. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET All listed multiplex theaters. ROBIN HOOD All listed multiplex theaters. INSTANT FAMILY All listed multiplex theaters. FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. WIDOWS Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Wharf DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH All listed multiplex theaters. THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters.

D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

CALENDAR OF EVENTS DECEMBER 26, 2018 - JANUARY 1, 2019

WINTER AT THE WHARF ICE SKATING AT THE WHARF IN ORANGE BEACH THROUGH JAN. 13, 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M. DAILY; $10 FOR SKATING, $13 FOR SKATING AND FERRIS WHEEL. VISIT ALWHARF.COM FOR DETAILS.

GENERAL INTEREST

Magic Christmas in Lights Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 23rd season of Magic Christmas in Lights nightly, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Visit bellingrath.org.

Winter at The Wharf Ice skating at The Wharf in Orange Beach through Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $10 for skating, $13 for skating and Ferris wheel. Visit ALWharf.com for details.

Celebrating Kwanzaa 2018 Thursday, Dec. 27, 3-6:30 p.m. at Toulminville Branch of Mobile Public Library. Enjoy a wide variety of food, fashion, poetry, music and more. Call 251438-7075, email glaffiette@mplonline.org or visit mobilepubliclibraryonline.org.

Nutcracker Charity Ball Mobile Ballet hosts this seated dinner and magical wonderland tableau, which since 2002 has raised more than $1.2 million toward community education and outreach programs. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center. Dinner tickets cost $150; award presentation, $50. For purchase and more information, call 251-342-2241.

"MoonPie Over Mobile" Celebrate New Year's Eve in the U.S. birthplace of Mardi Gras on Monday, Dec. 31. See a giant MoonPie descend at midnight after an evening of free, worldclass entertainment. The night ends with a fireworks and laser light show, and more fun in the downtown entertainment district. Visit mobilenewyear.com.

MUSEUMS

"Parading through Time" Jan. 17 through April 20 at the History Museum of Mobile. Join us this Carnival season as we roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile's Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com.

ARTS

"Animation Academy" at The Exploreum Learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today's computer-generated animation, and try your hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com.

Greenleaf Writers Group Third Saturday each month at Semmes Library on Moffett Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Celestial Dreams: The Art of Space Jewelry” Now at The Exploreum, jewelry artist Kathy Chan demonstrates connections to natural and manmade environments through artistic works in which she imagines what a space traveler in our solar system may encounter. “Dream Big” at The Exploreum Through Jan. 25. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX that will transform how we think about engineering. Visit exploreum. com for times and tickets. MUSEUMS Boardwalk Talk: Watershed Moments Wednesday, Jan. 2, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Estuarium at Dauphin Island Sea Lab. We live in a watershed and we will discuss watersheds in general and the Mobile Bay watershed in particular. “Parading through Time” Jan. 17 through April 20 at the History Museum of Mobile. Join us this Carnival season as we roll through four centuries of Mardi Gras history with Mobile’s Carnival traditions, mystic societies and more. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Order of Pan 2018 Ball Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. at Mobile Government Plaza. Join us for our 7th annual New Year’s Eve ball. Doors open 8 p.m., close at 9 p.m. Tickets $65. Email orderofpan@ymail.com. FUNDRAISERS December Karma Yoga We are collecting gently used coats, gloves, scarves and hats for the Homeless Coalition of the Gulf Coast. You are welcome to make clothing or monetary donations at the studio throughout December. With your donation of either type, you can take one free yoga class in exchange. Contact 251-471-5775 or visit SHYWMobile.com. ARTS Interactive art mural Tuesday, Jan. 1, 8 a.m. at The Shoppes at Bel Air. We will debut a mural by international artist Kelsey Montague and give away a $50 mall gift card each month throughout the year. Contact 251-478-1893 or visit theshoppesatbelair.com. “Animation Academy” at The Exploreum Learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated animation, and try your hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” Secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Jerusalem” at The Exploreum Now through Jan. 25th. “Jerusalem” takes audiences on an inspiring and eyeopening tour of one of the world’s oldest and most enigmatic cities. Destroyed and rebuilt countless times over 5,000 years, Jerusalem’s enduring appeal remains a mystery. Visit exploreum.com for times and tickets. SPORTS EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Happy Hour Yoga Friday, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Sterling Hot Yoga. Join our happy hour with friends every Friday for a free class. Contact 251471-5775. “Make it to the Line” Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m. at the FloraBama. Run, jog, walk or crawl to the Florida-Alabama line in this holiday race. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Innerarity Point and Orange Beach Fire departments. Contact Jessica Langston at jessica@florabama.com or visit FloraBama.com. Polar Bear Dip Tuesday, Jan. 1, noon at the Flora-Bama. Take a dip in the Gulf waters followed by a traditional New Year’s Day feast of black-eyed peas, cornbread, ham and more. Contact 850-492-0611 or visit FloraBama.com. Bingo at Via! Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Adult skate night Every second and fourth Sunday each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road) with DJ Beaux, $5. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Spring Hill’s Lipinski named All-American in men’s soccer BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | Spring Hill College Sports shorts Spring Hill College junior midfielder Alex Lipinski collected a team-high of 18 goals this season along with five assists. He scored in 11 of 16 games played, including five multiple-goal games. S pring Hill College has quickly made its presence felt by already claiming three conference titles in its first year of eligibility in the NCAA Division II ranks. However, you cannot have great teams without great players. This is especially true for the SHC men’s soccer team. Three Badgers recently received honors for their achievements during the 2018 campaign. Alex Lipinski, a junior from Krefeld, Germany, has been named one of four midfielders on the NCAA Division II Men’s All-American Team. He is the first Badger to achieve NCAA Division II postseason honors by the United Soccer Coaches group. He was one of four Gulf South Conference players announced to the All-South Region Team on Nov. 27, but the only GSC player to be named an All-American. He was previously a first-team All-GSC selection. “It’s a tremendous achievement for Alex to be recognized as an All-American for his performance this season,” This earned him a selection to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 5 team. However, Lipinski was not the only Badger hitting the books. Senior Tilman Schober, a native of Schriesheimer, Germany, was named the Google Cloud Academic All-American of the Year for NCAA Division II men’s soccer. He leads a team of 34 individuals named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-American Division II Men’s Soccer Team, as selected by members by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). “Tilman is one of those rare individuals who excels in everything that he does,” Wieczorek said. “To perform equally as well in the classroom and on the soccer field, to achieve such a prestigious honor is a real testament to the type of person Tilman is. “He is a genuine, kindhearted person who has balanced sport and school to the highest level. We as a program are so very proud and fortunate to have him within our team and in the Badger school community. He will be the example to current and future players of what our program and its members aspire to be.” The award, which is the highest academic award given to a college studentathlete, recognizes the best combined athletic and academic performance by a student-athlete at each division in nearly every sport of college athletics. Schober earned a 3.99 GPA as a business administration major, focusing on finance. He said he chose the degree because he loves math, but wanted a degree that gave him more options. On the field, Schober set the Badgers’ career record for assists (28) after collecting 16 assists in 2018, the third most in NCAA Division II. He helped transform the men’s soccer program, which went 3-12 his freshman season, into a national contender that included the undefeated run in conference play to win GSC regular season and tournament championships. He finished his career with 12 goals and 52 total points. Schober and Lipinski were joined by teammate Jack LeForge on the 15-member Google Cloud Academic All-District Team for NCAA Division II District 5. LeForge, a senior defender from New Orleans, posted a 3.80 grade point average as a pre-med major while anchoring a Spring Hill defense that won 14-straight during the season. “I cannot say enough positive things about Jack, Tilman and Alex. They have always committed themselves both to school and the soccer program in the right way and are truly deserving of this recognition for their efforts,” Wieczorek said. said SHC Coach Steve Wieczorek. “He is a terrific, truly special young man. We could not be more proud of him and to have him represent our Badgers program on and off the field.” As Spring Hill built a 17-2 record, Lipinski collected a team high of 18 goals along with five assists. He scored in 11 of 16 games played, including five multiple-goal games. His first goal of the year came in game three of the season, when he scored a season-high four goals in a 5-2 road win at Louisiana College. Along the way, Lipinski netted three game-winners during the season. This included a penalty kick to lead SHC to a 3-2 win over the University of West Florida in the Gulf South Conference Championship. During the season, he scored 13 of his 28 shots on goal and averaged 73 minutes per game on the pitch, including a full 90 minutes in each of the last four games of the season. In the classroom, Lipinski was just as impressive. He maintained a 3.37 GPA as a business administration major. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Five upperclassmen from the University of South Alabama football team received second-team all-Sun Belt Conference recognition when the league released its annual postseason honors. The group included seniors Bull Barge at linebacker, Nigel Lawrence at safety and Jamarius Way at wide receiver, as well as juniors Tra Minter at running back and Tyree Turner at defensive lineman. A total of nine Jaguars earned notice as cornerback Darian Mills, offensive lineman Ryan Alexander, defensive lineman Jordon Beaton and wide receiver Kawaan Baker were named honorable mention all-conference. Way was a second-team all-league selection in 2017, while Barge and Lawrence garnered honorable mention accolades last fall. USA offensive lineman Rowan Godwin earned second-team recognition on the Google Cloud Academic All-American Division I football teams released by CoSIDA. He is just the second Jaguar since the program’s inception in 2009 to be picked by the organization, as former center Trey Clark was a second-team honoree in 2012. A junior from Dothan, Godwin saw action in all 12 contests this fall. In the classroom, he is carrying a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a criminal justice major with a minor in business management. Following a record-breaking performance in the final USA football game of the season, Minter was named the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week. In posting the first 100-yard effort of his career in the Jaguars’ 31-28 victory over Coastal Carolina, Minter set a new school mark with 203 yards on 24 carries while adding two receptions for another 49 yards. His career-high 252 all-purpose yards were the fourth-highest total in the program’s record books.

D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Odds against Bama championship, but they can beat Sooners BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A labama has gone wire to wire as the No. 1 team in the country, which does not bode well for what’s to come for the Tide in the College Football Playoff. In the previous four playoffs, the No. 1 seed has never won. The championships have been won by the No. 2 seed twice and the No. 4 seed twice. In the first year of the playoff, No. 1 Alabama lost to No. 4 Ohio State before the Buckeyes went on to beat Oregon for the national championship. In 2015, No. 1 Clemson lost the title game to No. 2 Alabama. In 2016, Alabama was again seeded No. 1 before losing on the last play of the national championship game to Clemson. Then, last year No. 1 Clemson was dominated by No. 4 Alabama in the semifinals before the Tide went on to win an overtime thriller over Georgia for the title. As they say in the financial world, “past results don’t guarantee future performance,” but four years is a big enough sample size to perhaps be significant. Both Alabama and Clemson are double-digit favorites to reach the national championship game again. It would appear Clemson simply has too many explosive athletes for a Notre Dame team that is much more solid than the one that lost to Alabama in the national championship game six years ago. The Tigers are likely to be in Santa Clara for the national championship game for the third time in four years. Will there be another matchup with Alabama for the title? Most of college football may not want to see the same postseason matchup for the fourth year in a row. But there’s no disputing the Tide and the Tigers have become the class of college football. Before the rematch can be set, Alabama has to find a way past an Oklahoma team leading the country in scoring at 49.5 points per game. The folks out in Vegas who study these things for a living have set the betting line at 81 total points being scored in the Alabama-Oklahoma semifinal. That is the highest such total for any Alabama game in history. Many members of the proud Alabama defense have taken offense at the idea the Orange Bowl will be an offensive shootout. But the numbers would seem to point to just that. From the Oklahoma standpoint there is no shame in how the Sooners win games. They beat West Virginia 5956 late in the season, then were eager to brag about how their defense had scored two touchdowns to provide the difference in the game. Never mind that West Virginia’s Will Grier passed for 539 yards and five touchdowns. On the other side of the field, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Those numbers were nothing more than routine for the eventual Heisman Trophy winner. But will that be the case against Alabama? Let’s take a look at what might happen when Oklahoma has the ball. First, forget the notion that the Sooners are a finesse, basketball-on-grass kind of offense. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Oklahoma just won the Joe Moore Trophy, which goes to the best offensive line in the country. Both Sooner guards are already committed to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and all five members of the group were included on the all-conference team. Not only are they big and talented, but experts who know offensive line play say they have a collective nasty streak that fans would normally associate with a power running team. Murray has weapons all around him, although the most dangerous big-play threat, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, suffered a foot/ankle injury in the Big 12 Championship Game. Big tight end Grant Calcaterra made huge plays for the Sooners down the stretch and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been a star for two full seasons. I’M GUESSING THE TIDE DEFENSE WILL GET BETTER AS THE GAME PROGRESSES, JUST AS THE GEORGIA DEFENSE DID AGAINST THE SOONERS IN LAST YEAR’S SEMIFINAL GAME. LOOK FOR A 51-28 ALABAMA WIN TO SET UP A REMATCH WITH CLEMSON FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.” Make no mistake, Alabama has not faced an offense this good all season. But the same can be said for the Alabama defense the Sooners will be trying to solve. Nobody has stopped the Sooners, but that’s not Alabama’s mission. Just a couple of breaks of serve, to borrow a tennis term, is all Alabama needs. The Tide offense should be able to run and pass at will against Oklahoma. That means the Tide is either going to win the game by about 24 points or it’s going to be a 45-40 type shootout in which the last team with the ball wins. I’m guessing the Tide defense will get better as the game progresses, just as the Georgia defense did against the Sooners in last year’s semifinal game. Look for a 51-28 Alabama win to set up a rematch with Clemson for the national championship. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

STYLE BOOZIE pretty dang impressive considering just how many people compete. Heck, it’s hard to even make it onto the show, much less make it to one of the top spots, so kudos, Kirk! Jay, a country singer, was on “Team Blake,” as in Blake Shelton, and performed Rascal Flatts’ “Back to Life” along with the band in the finale. Rascal Flatts was obviously very inspirational to Jay, as all four judges turned around for him (which is considered to be a huge deal, as you only need one) when he sang his version of their hit “God Bless the Broken Road.” Last Friday, Bay Minette declared it Kirk Jay Day, gave him the key to the city and held a parade in his honor. Even though Chevel Shepherd took the top prize, there is no doubt this show will open many doors for Jay. He already travels around with his band, Kirk Jay and Kuntry Funk, so hopefully we will see him and the Funk in the Port City very soon. Kirk Jay, Bob Grip get their days BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY Photos | Curtesy of NBC/Paul Drinkwater /Courtesy of FOX 10 Bay Minette native and “The Voice” star Kirk Jay (left) and FOX 10 anchor Bob Grip recently had days named in their honor in their respective municipalities. T he MoonPie is about to drop, and we are about to head into an odd year. Odd years are my favorite. I’m not sure why but strange things always happen in odd years. It’s just the way it works. And that’s good for an old gossip-gathering gal like myself. Thanks for a great year of shenanigans in 2018! I’m looking forward to even more in 2019! But before we start thinking about that, we need to close out last year first, so let’s get this party started! Kirk Jay finishes strong on “The Voice” Bay Minette native Kirk Jay finished as the second runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” last week, which is 38 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - J a n u a r y 1 , 2 0 1 9 Fare thee well, Gripper Friday may have been Kirk Jay Day in Bay Minette, but last Thursday it was Bob Grip Day in Mobile. Though the legendary FOX 10 anchor has been celebrating his impending retirement with parties and ceremonies for months, last Thursday, Dec. 20, was officially his final night to anchor and FOX 10 had a special commemorating his 33 years on the air. There are many people in this community who can’t remember a time when Bob or WKRG’s Mel Showers weren’t on the air. It’s definitely the end of an era, but I’m sure we will see him on the Twitterverse on Election Night. No one is faster with returns than the Gripper. Have a wonderful retirement, Bob! Warms the heart (and hands) Last Friday morning, one of my spies headed to the “Crazy Walmart,” aka the one on the Beltline in Mobile. My spy said it was early when he was there, so it was pretty quiet, but he did notice a Mobile Police officer trying to stay warm by holding his hands under the rotisserie chicken case. The spy said he was standing as if he were warming his hands over a fire pit, and it just looked kind of weird. I call that resourceful! And trust me, I have seen far crazier things at that particular Walmart. Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got for this week (and this year)! Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ officer handwarming under a chicken case, I will be there. Ciao!