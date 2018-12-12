Lagniappe: December 12 - 18, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Worst-laid plans Mobile has become a giant fairy tale All things, great and small Editor: My wife and I just returned from viewing proposed changes to Mobile’s Bienville Square. Horrified, disgusted, astounded, aghast, puzzled — what is the proper word for a plan that apparently calls for cutting down multiple trees and turning the center of the park into a heat sink? During the summer months it is a joy to listen to lunchtime concerts sitting by Ketchum Fountain under the shade of the live oaks. As we walked through the park today, tourists were out taking pictures of the fountain and its surrounding trees. In the future I guess they can write postcards home saying Mobile has done an amazing thing: created a replica Sahara Desert in the middle of town with a water feature spewing boiling water. The plan we saw will turn the center of the park into an intolerably hot oven most of the year and destroy even more of our treasured oaks. The park has always been a respite from Mobile’s heat, providing the only shade save for the balconies that used to overhang almost all downtown streets. Now we are slowly restoring some of the balconies but apparently want to destroy the trees. If you doubt the value of Bienville Park’s trees, just read the comments on any tourist site, e.g., Yelp, TripAdvisor, etc. Just Google “Bienville Park Mobile Alabama” and get page after page of complimentary articles. Or since I volunteer as a docent at one of Mobile’s historic homes, I can tell you firsthand that Bienville Square is often complimented. I see people from all over the U.S. and the world and I have yet to have someone mention Bienville Square and say “you know, it would be a great park if you would just cut down the trees.” Come on, is this the best we can do? I think not. Editor: When Mayor Stimpson filed a lawsuit against the Mobile City Council last week, I knew the mayor had to try to reign in the out-of-control City Council (aka the Seven Little People). Mayor Stimpson realized the City Council wants to run the city of Mobile without any checks or balances. (Reminds a person how Congress endeavors to achieve control of President Trump.) Both the City Council and the U.S. Congress fall short. However, Mayor Stimpson will continue to try to succeed without faulty input from the Seven Little People. After all, the City Council appears to be the driving force behind reducing RV parking during Mardi Gras and raising “fees” the Mardi Gras Krewes must pay to use the badly needed, seriously deteriorated city of Mobile facilities. But surely, in Mobile County there must be some people that could offer advice or help with this situation. How about the Mobile County Commission (aka the Three Stooges)? Nah! They are too busy helping Mobile businessmen sell swampland to the county for an unnecessary soccer field. After the soccer field is built and the taxpayers have paid for needed infrastructure, the (donor) businessmen could sell the remaining real estate, complete with required infrastructure, at a tidy profit. Does McGowin Park ring a bell? I urge Mayor Stimpson to continue fighting the battle against the ignorance of the Mobile City Council. Editor: Established in 1973, the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) allows for both public and scientific scrutiny of the petitioning process that determines which species are added to the national list of protected species. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the ESA has a stellar success rate: 99 percent of species listed on it have avoided extinction. “Viewed as the gold standard for conservation legislation, the ESA is one of the world’s most effective laws for preventing and reversing the decline of endangered and threatened wildlife.” If Congress or the Trump Administration cripple the ESA, the U.S. would lose its most powerful — and in some cases only — tool to save species from extinction. The humpback whale was added to the endangered list in 1970, but by 2016 nine of the 14 distinct populations are now considered recovered and have been delisted. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in 43 of the lower 48 states from 1967 until 1995, and then listed as threatened in all lower 48 states from 1995 until 2007. But on June 28, 2007, they were removed from the list of threatened and endangered species at a ceremony at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. The present debate over the status of Yellowstone’s grizzly bears, listed as threatened in the lower 48 states since 1975, illustrates the effectiveness of the ESA in fostering debate over when threatened species are considered fully recovered. Similarly, the black-footed ferret was added to the list in 1967. Its present status is endangered but recovering. This species declined to almost complete extinction due to loss of habitat and prey, but the establishment of “captive breeding programs and reintroduction of black-footed ferrets [have] facilitate[d] recovery. There are now close to 400 individuals in the wild” (WWF). We cannot replace lost biodiversity with profit-driven, socioeconomic gains. All God’s creatures eventually die, but let’s not allow our materially driven instincts to weaken regulations that protect endangered species. Tell President Trump and Congress to not modify the ESA. Michael Gewin, Mobile Bob Walsh, Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Ronald Francis David Hunt, Mobile

BAYBRIEF | RELIGION Behind closed doors ARCHDIOCESE NAMES PEOPLE CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE A BY GABRIEL TYNES rchbishop Thomas Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile last week released the names of 29 former clergymen or people in service to the church who were credibly accused of child sex abuse over the past six decades. The list and an accompanying note do not acknowledge or report any cooperation with civil authorities prior to 2003, when official church policies were adopted to investigate and report such accusations. However, Rodi noted “there were a variety of ways in which accusations were received and investigated” and said the list released last week was shared with both the Office of the State Attorney General and the Mobile County District Attorney. Yet, of the 29 people named, 16 are deceased, and in previous reporting on the subject law enforcement officials indicated they would only investigate new claims of abuse, as the statutes of limitation on most allegations have expired. The list also fails to disclose details of each report, including the total number, age or sex of victims, how the accusations were investigated by the church and if any administrative penalties were assessed or actions taken to prevent the accused men from having contact with other children after the accusations were made. At press time, Rodi had yet to respond to a request for more information. “It is my prayer that this will not retraumatize anyone but will assist in the healing for which victims desperately long,” Rodi wrote in a statement accompanying the names. “I also pray that it will help all the people of the Church, and of the broader community, to know that the Archdiocese of Mobile is not allowing anyone to minister in our archdiocese who has credible accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.” Rodi also noted “even though one abuser is far too many, these accusations of abuse involve approximately 2 percent of the 457 archdiocesan priests who have served in the archdiocese since 1950,” and concluded with an apology and request for forgiveness for the “devastating harm done by clerics and religious who have abused the little ones.” Rodi released two seperate lists, one including priests and deacons in the Archdiocese of Mobile and the other including priests and brothers from various religious orders. Last month he indicated similar actions were being taken to compile names of the credibly accused in Mississippi, where he previously served as bishop of Biloxi from 2001-08, but that list has yet to be released. In Mobile alone, the abusers held pastoral assignments at St. Mary Parish, the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, St. Monica Parish, Christ the King Parish, St. Dominic Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Parish, McGill-Toolen High School, Little Flower Parish, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, St. Catherine Parish, St. Pius X Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Holy Family Parish, Our Savior Parish, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish and St. Peter Claver Parish. The accused were also at times assigned to St. Philip Neri Parish in Belle Fontaine, St. Benedict School in Elberta, St. Joseph Parish in Maysville, Holy Name Parish in Semmes, St. Margaret Parish in Bayou La Batre, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Chickasaw, St. Agatha Parish in Bay Minette, St. Bridget Parish in Whistler and Christ the King Parish in Daphne. The list was compiled in alphabetical order and included: • Thomas J. Cullen (deceased), accused of misconduct in the 1950s. • Vernon Dahman (deceased), accused of misconduct in the mid-1970s to early ‘80s. • Timothy Evans (prohibited from ministry in archdiocese in 1998), accused of misconduct in 1998. • Joseph Gill (deceased), accused of misconduct in the late 1960s. • James A. Havens (deceased), accused of misconduct in 1986. • Patrick J.L. Nicholson (deceased), accused of misconduct in 1976. • Arthur C. Schrenger (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese), accused of misconduct from the late 1960s to 1982. • John Alex Sherlock (deceased), accused of misconduct from 1966 until 1982. • Edward Eugene Smith (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese), accused of misconduct in 1984. • John J. Walton (deceased), accused of misconduct in the 1970s. Rodi noted another priest, Cordell Lang, since deceased, was removed from ministry based upon accusations submitted to the Archdiocese of Mobile but a civil court jury later found in his favor. The list of priests and brothers who belong to religious orders but were not clergy of the Archdiocese of Mobile, yet served in the archdiocese, include: • Robert L. Nouwen (prohibited from ministry in archdiocese) was accused of misconduct in 2012 and convicted of possession of child pornography. • Susai Arul (prohibited from ministry in archdiocese) was accused of misconduct from 1989-1990. • Joseph Brown (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese) was accused of misconduct from 1965-1968. • Gregory Furjanic (deceased) was accused of misconduct in 1987. • Robert Grabowski (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese) was accused of misconduct in 1979. • John Hardman (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1972 until 1978. • Timothy Keppel (prohibited from ministry in archdiocese) was accused of misconduct from 1977 to 1981. • Anthony Kiel (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1955-1958. • Edward Lawler (deceased) was accused of misconduct in 1972. • Edward A. Leary (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1970 until 1972. • Gerald McMahon (prohibited from ministry in archdiocese) was accused of misconduct from 1967 until 1970. • Robert Michele (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese) was accused of misconduct in 1963. • Norman Rogge (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1979 to 1981. • John Rutledge (deceased) was accused of misconduct in 1968. • Barry Ryan (prohibited from ministry in the archdiocese) was accused of misconduct in the 1990s. • Nelson Ziter (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1974 through 1979. • Nicholas Vic Bendillo (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1964 until 1989. • Ralph McGarry (deceased) was accused of misconduct from 1960 to 1961. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF |MOBILE ‘Anomalygate’ MAYOR’S STAFF CONFIRMS HE HASN’T SIGNED 2019 BUDGET BY DALE LIESCH M onths after the Mobile City Council passed an amended fiscal year 2019 budget, the group is still debating with Mayor Sandy Stimpson on how to implement it, as a resulting power struggle has resulted in legal action (see story on next page). While the bigger question of whether the executive or legislative branch has authority to unilaterally execute contracts will most likely be answered in Mobile County Circuit Court, quibbles remain over funding in the spending plan passed in late September. City Attorney Ricardo Woods confirmed during a council meeting Tuesday Stimpson has not yet signed the budget. Woods said staff members were correcting mathematical and grammatical “anomalies” in the document, as they do every year. “The budget has not been finalized or put on the city’s website at this time,” Woods said. “We’ve fixed numeric issues in years past.” But “anomalies” should be the responsibility of the council to fix, council attorney Wanda Cochran argued. “There’s a lot of layers to this, but if there are anomalies, the council is the body to fix them,” she said. “If there could be some … written communication from [Acting Chief of Staff] Paul Wesch, or [Ricardo] Woods, that would be helpful.” When Council Vice President Levon Manzie asked about the so-called anomalies, Wesch explained there was a shortage of about $3,000 to $4,000 in the performance contracts after the council amended them. Councilors seemed concerned over the length of time between the budget’s passage and the staff’s ability to work out the issues in order to allow Stimpson to sign it. “I’m greatly disturbed by what I hear,” Councilman Fred Richardson said. “What council does is final. You can’t fix the budget.” Manzie questioned why addressing the socalled “anomalies” would take this long and described the situation as “Anomalygate.” Richardson, along with Councilman C.J. Small, even questioned if it was legal for the city to operate under the 2019 budget if Stimpson hadn’t signed it. Small asked Manzie to write a letter to Stimpson to help clarify under which budget the city was operating. “How can we operate on the 2018-2019 budget if he did not sign it?” Small asked. “What actions can we take? I have great concerns about whether we are illegally operating as a city.” Richardson said he believes the mayor’s office is amending the budget now it’s been passed. “I don’t know what’s going on, but something is going on and I don’t think it’s right,” he said. “This is something we have never seen before. Something is wrong.” Woods said the actions are legal because the council passed the budget. Mobile resident David Preston questioned Stimpson’s actions as well. He told councilors he believed the mayor is directed to either veto or sign the budget within 10 days of its passage. In other business, councilors delayed a vote on an amended ordinance that would spell out their authority in contracting. The amendment will be discussed further at the Dec. 18 meeting. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Trim shady LARGE OAKS COULD BE REMOVED FROM BIENVILLE SQUARE A BY DALE LIESCH local parks organization is proposing to remove five oak trees from Bienville Square as part of a plan to improve the public space. William Hanes, president of the Downtown Parks Conservancy, confirmed an arborist hired by the group suggested cutting down the “dying” trees. Two of the trees are in the center of the park near the fountain, the other three are along the park’s west side. “The lead planners on the project hired an arborist,” he said. “There are five trees in the park that are already dying and are a public safety issue.” One of the problems plaguing the trees in the park is soil compaction caused by crowds at Mardi Gras and other events, Hanes said. The overall health of the trees in the park was discussed at one of several public meetings about the plan. “The importance of tree health was brought up,” he said. “The goal is to create a space to help the trees thrive.” There is a plan to put mulch around the trees to help ease soil compaction, Hanes said. Noting the dangers of some of the older trees in the park, Hanes pointed out an incident last year in which a limb from a tree fell on the car of a Wet Willie’s employee. No one was in the vehicle at the time, he said. A master plan, which should be completed by the end of the year, also includes removing the fencing around the fountain, Hanes said. “That was the recommendation of the planners, with the goal being when you walk in the square 6 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 you will be captured by the breathtaking beauty of the fountain and not be distracted by an artificial barrier,” he said. Improved lighting will also be part of the plan. This could include brighter lighting near the fountain and dimmer lighting in other areas. Additionally, several stakeholders have asked that more color be added to the park through flower plantings, Hanes said. Despite some pushback from those passionate about the city’s trees, Hanes said the reaction to the plan to this point has largely been positive. “We’re pleased with the level of support,” he said. “Bienville Square is Mobile’s living room … people are passionate about it.” This master plan is not a new idea. Hanes said the conservancy has been holding public meetings on it for more than a year. Mobile Tree Commissioner Jesse McDaniel said he’s skeptical of the plan to cut down the Bienville Square trees, although he admitted to not having attended the most recent public meeting. “It’s going to cause some heartburn,” he said. “People use Bienville Square daily. People are going to be upset by it.” McDaniel said the Tree Commission cannot control the fates of trees in a city park, only rights of way, but he added he’s not convinced the targeted trees pose a public safety issue. “There are plenty of trees in the city that have something wrong with them,” he said. “The question is whether it’s a hazard to the public. You’d have a hard time convincing me those trees are a hazard to the public.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE See you in court MAYOR SUING CITY COUNCIL OVER SPOKESWOMAN HIRE BY DALE LIESCH A lawsuit that could change the landscape of Mobile municipal government has been filed by Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Stimpson is seeking to stop the City Council from hiring a spokeswoman he fired in mid-October by challenging its right to unilaterally enter into contracts. A hearing on the suit has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, in front of Judge Michael Youngpeter. Council spokeswoman Marion Steinfels was terminated by Stimpson shortly after councilors passed an amended fiscal year 2019 budget. Councilors believe the firing was politically motivated retribution for changes to Stimpson’s budget, but the mayor’s office refused to comment on why Steinfels was fired, citing the confidential nature of personnel issues. Steinfels was hired in 2016 through an apparent compromise following a resolution passed by councilors. Instead of executing the contract, Stimpson appointed her to the position of communications coordinator as a non-merit employee. She was reappointed to the position in 2017. After ignoring written objections from Stimpson, councilors voted last month to enter into a professional services contract with Steinfels, and earlier this month it was reported that Council Vice President Levon Manzie had signed the contract. Stimpson had requested a temporary restraining order, or TRO, to prevent Steinfels from doing work for councilors until the suit is settled, but the TRO was denied. The denial of the TRO has both sides claiming early victory, despite the suit still needing to be adjudicated. In a statement, Manzie said they were “so pleased” the judge denied the motion. “I’m also surprised the administration has chosen to spend taxpayer dollars to prevent us from simply having the additional support and capacity of one individual,” he wrote. “The City Council is clearly within its rights. While I never thought this would actually go this far, I’m hopeful the council will prevail.” In a similar statement, city spokesman George Talbot said the TRO ruling is what Stimpson’s office needed. “We got the outcome we needed, which was to preserve the status quo,” he wrote. “The council’s attorney agreed not to move forward with the hiring until the court rules, rendering the TRO unnecessary.” In the lawsuit filing, Stimpson asks the court to rule that the council cannot unilaterally hire an employee and that the contract between Steinfels and the council is “null and void.” The suit also asks that the council be permanently prevented from attempting to hire employees unilaterally. Simply put, councilors do not have the authority to enter into contracts or hire employees without the consent of the mayor, Stimpson said in an interview about the actions. “This will answer the question of who has the authority to enter into contracts,” Stimpson said. “We believe what they are trying to do is an illegal spending of taxpayer dollars. There’s no ambiguity in the law. This is about the separation of powers and the Zoghby Act, in our opinion, is very clear about the separation of powers.” Historically, City Attorney Ricardo Woods argues in the suit, contracts begin within the executive branch of Mobile municipal government. After being examined by the city’s finance department, they are placed on the council agenda as mayoral recommendations. “The 2016 contract with [Steinfels] was a notable attempted deviation from this protocol,” the suit states. “The mayor did not and would not sign that contract.” The suit outlines the powers of the mayor’s office as put forth in the Zoghby Act. According to the act, the mayor can appoint and remove “all officers and employees of the city, except those appointed by the council.” Further, Woods argues that the Zoghby Act limits council appointments to “filling any vacancy in the office of city clerk.” The council is also authorized to appoint members to most boards, with a few exceptions. The council also cannot “take part in the appointment or removal of officers and employees in the administrative service of the city,” the suit states. THIS WILL ANSWER THE QUESTION OF WHO HAS THE AUTHORITY TO ENTER INTO CONTRACTS. WE BELIEVE WHAT [THE COUNCIL IS] TRYING TO DO IS AN ILLEGAL SPENDING OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS.” Woods argues in the suit that similar powers have been given to councils in cities not bound by the Zoghby Act. The suit cites a case out of Montgomery in 2001 where the state attorney general prohibited the council from “appointing or contracting” a person to the council-created position of “aide to the council.” As for the council’s right to hire an attorney, Stimpson said those powers are specifically listed in the Zoghby Act, as well as other council powers. “We don’t dispute the council’s right to legislate,” Stimpson said. “We think this is an overreach.” Stimpson added that the issue has been interfering with running the city because both sides have been preoccupied with the question. Aside from the legal issues, allowing the council to hire its own contractors could lead to duplication and the spending of unnecessary resources, Stimpson said. Allowing this would open the gates for more, he said. “Every councilor wants a contract with someone to do something,” Stimpson said. “We don’t have the capacity to manage something like that.” Stimpson also argued he is fighting to help preserve the power of the mayor’s office in order to be a “good steward” of the office. Regarding the suit, Stimpson said time is a less important factor than getting it right and permanently settling the issue. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | JUSTICE Double jeopardy SCOTUS HEARS CASE INVOLVING LOCAL DEFENDANT BY JASON JOHNSON T he criminal prosecutions of a Mobile County man wound up before the U.S. Supreme Court last week after attorneys raised questions about whether being prosecuted in both state and federal court for the same crime violates the double jeopardy clause. After Terance Gamble was pulled over by Mobile police officers in 2015 for a faulty headlight, a search of his vehicle turned up two baggies of marijuana, a scale and a 9mm handgun in his vehicle. As a convicted felon, the latter proved the most problematic for Gamble because he was barred from possessing a firearm following a 2008 conviction for second-degree robbery. Gamble pleaded guilty in state court to “certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol” in 2016, but while his case was still being processed, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama brought a similar federal charge against Gamble stemming from the same incident. All told, Gamble received a year in state prison and an additional three years in federal prison. He’ll be released from a Texas penitentiary in 2020. However, his case has been an example of what some say is an increasing trend of federal prosecutors piggybacking on cases brought in state court and subjecting defendants to two prosecutions for the same crime. Appearing before the court on Dec. 6, litigator Louis Chaiten argued on Gamble’s behalf that his second prosecution in federal court, and others like it, stands at odds with the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee “No person shall ... be twice put in jeopardy” for the same criminal offense. “As a result of this double conviction and double sentencing — and contrary to the text, original meaning and purpose of the Double Jeopardy Clause — he must spend three additional years of his life behind bars,” Chaiten wrote in his brief to the court. “There’s no minimum number of constitutional violations that triggers this Court’s duty to enforce the Constitution. But I think there’s every reason to believe that the use of this inter-sovereign prosecution, particularly federal after state, for the same crime is increasing.” Chaiten, whose offices are based in Michigan, did not immediately respond to emails inquiring as to how he became involved in Gamble’s case. However, his argument has already been rejected by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals based on prior SCOTUS rulings. While it has never considered the question as directly as presented in Gamble’s case, SCOTUS has long held that state and federal governments can each prosecute someone for the same conduct without running afoul of the double jeopardy clause because they are “separate sovereign” entities with their own separate interests in justice. The Department of Justice does have what’s known as the “Petite Policy,” a nonbinding understanding that there should be no federal prosecution for conduct adjudicated in state court without a “compelling federal interest.” But the threshold for compelling federal interest is malleable, and cases like Gamble’s are not uncommon. This particular case also garnered national attention earlier this year because many analysts believe it has the potential to impact prosecutions arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. A ruling in Gamble’s favor could inadvertently expand the power behind a presidential pardon because state courts would no longer be able to prosecute individuals for an offense if they were indicted on the federal level first for the same conduct. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 For instance, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted in federal court for bank and tax fraud in August. If Gamble’s case previals, Trump could pardon Manafort’s federal convictions — which he’s already expressed an interest in doing — and prosecutors in the states where the conduct took place would be unable to pursue their own prosecutions in state court. Questions about those implications were raised during the initial confirmation hearings for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh this fall, but during last week’s oral arguments before the full court there was no mention of presidential pardons. Instead, through almost 80 minutes of testimony, justices seemed to be more focused on whether a ruling in Gamble’s favor would impact the ability of the MOST NATIONAL OBSERVERS BELIEVE THE ODDS OF A VICTORY FOR GAMBLE ARE SLIM, BUT PRIOR CASES ON THE SUBJECT HAVE OFTEN SEEN THE COURT SPLIT BY SLIM MARGINS.” Department of Justice to prosecute crimes involving American interests if the defendant had already been adjudicated overseas. Because a good chunk of Chaiten’s argument is based on what the framers of the Constitution intended when they created the double jeopardy clause, the case requires analyzing cases and legal arguments predating the U.S. itself. Others, including Justice Stephen Breyer, raised concern about how a ruling in Gamble’s favor might impact federal civil rights prosecutions. He noted the same separate sovereigns doctrine allowing Gamble to be prosecuted twice allowed the federal government to bring charges against accused murderers who escaped conviction in the Jim Crow South. A ruling on the case isn’t expected for several months. Most national observers believe the odds of a victory for Gamble are slim, but prior cases on the subject have often seen the court split by slim margins. There also seems to be some bipartisan support for examining how exceptions to the double jeopardy clause impact modern criminal prosecutions. In a case from 2016, Justice Clarence Thomas concurred with an opinion written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggesting a “fresh examination” of the double jeopardy issue was warranted. Nearly three years later, Gamble’s case now seems to be the vehicle to do that.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Up, up and away BALDWIN RESIDENTIAL GROWTH CONTINUES TO SOAR T BY JOHN MULLEN he numbers are staggering when it comes to residential growth in Baldwin County, with as many as 6,600 homes, apartment units or vacation rentals underway, in the permitting process or on the drawing board. Lagniappe closely studied information on the cities of Fairhope, Daphne, Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and incorporated areas of Baldwin County. All are reporting activity gains for 2018 over 2017 numbers. Most cities and the county use the fiscal year of Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, but Gulf Shores and Orange Beach use the calendar year for financial and budgeting purposes. Foley Community Development Director Miriam Boutwell said there is a 545 percent increase in the number of residential units added in Foley over the two years — just 285 units added in FY 2017 but 698 units added in 2018. “Among those are 270 single-family homes and 410 new apartment units in Foley alone,” Boutwell said. Additionally, plans are underway in either preliminary or final plat stages for 1,276 lots in more than 50 subdivisions in Foley. In Orange Beach, building official Lannie Smith said this is the most single-year development in his city’s history. “For the number of permits, and especially residential in general, with townhouses and noncondo building, this has definitely been a record year,” Smith said. “We have had more this year than any year since we’ve been incorporated.” An Orange Beach phenomenon, Smith said, is the use of empty lots or redeveloping lots, mostly along Canal Road east of the Alabama State Route 161 intersection. “We’ve had tremendous growth, especially in the Bear Point area, on lots that have traditionally been vacant,” Smith said. “Or lots where there may have been an old mobile home on the lot and somebody pulled the mobile home off and built a house there, which is good for that area.” In Orange Beach, 141 building permits were issued in 2017 compared with 148 issued for single-family residences in 2018 and one for a multifamily building. Additionally, there are 465 single-family units underway or permitted in Orange Beach as well as 632 new vacation rentals, including four Phoenix condominium towers and a 192-room beachfront hotel on the drawing board. Gulf Shores might be leading the way, with 1,382 lots approved in 17 subdivisions, all in various stages of development. Another 931 units are approved for condos, apartments, vacation cottages or hotel rooms, for a total of 2,574. On Monday the city’s planning commission will hear plans for a 51-unit condominium complex on West Beach Boulevard. In Fairhope, so far in 2018 plans for 1,200 new residential lots have been presented to the Planning Commission for 17 different subdivisions. In neighboring Daphne, its commission heard plans for 683 residential lots in 16 subdivisions. But the numbers for actual building permits declined in Daphne to 191 this year from 195 in 2017. In the unincorporated areas of Baldwin County, building official Mike Howell said 693 singlefamily building permits were issued along with four permits for multifamily housing in 2018. Those numbers were 509 for single-family and six for multifamily in 2017. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Come together GROUP FORMED TO ADDRESS SOUTH BALDWIN GROWTH BY JOHN MULLEN I n the past, if Miriam Boutwell was presented with a problem in her role as Foley’s community development director, she and her staff had to find a way to solve it. But with a new organization she helped establish, Plan Lower AL Now (PLAN), there might be another person within the group who has already faced and fixed the same problem. “It has been so helpful for me to know what everybody else is doing and that Foley is not the only one experiencing a challenge,” Boutwell said. “They may have already experienced it and solved the problem.” PLAN meets regularly in Foley at the Graham Creek Interpretive Center. Invited are planners from the county and cities in Baldwin County as well as engineers, developers, Realtors and homebuilders. Daphne Planning Director Adrienne Jones doesn’t attend every meeting but makes sure she looks over the agenda to see if there’s an item that will help her or her city learn more. “If it’s something good that I can add value to or something I think would add value to what I do here in Daphne, then I’ll go,” Jones said. “It is a way for planners in the area and planning-type professionals to get together.” With thousands of lots in nearly 100 subdivisions in various stages of development in the county, Boutwell says it’s good for leaders in the regions to keep up with growth nearby. “For instance, today I’ve had three meetings with developers who may or may not build something in Foley,” Boutwell said. “But it would be helpful for Orange Beach or Gulf Shores to know we are planning a big subdivision that might impact them in some way.” Boutwell said any topic related to growth and managing it is on the table at the meetings, including talking about new roads. “We typically have a speaker,” she said. “It could be one of us or we could have a third party come in and speak. We network and we roundtable common issues that we are having. It runs the gamut … just kind of an open forum for us to discuss all these things.” Meeting with developers before they start making serious plans and before the project starts can also head off some issues between the two groups. “If it’s in the regulations and they know they have to do it they are typically OK with it, but you can’t let them get too far into the process and then tell them they have to go back and do something, because it costs them money,” Boutwell said. It’s been a learning experience for both sides, she said. “Tying in with the homebuilders and the Realtors and the developers has really been helpful for all of us,” Boutwell said. “They understand the city side better and regulatory side better and we better understand how they choose a piece of property to build on.” December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Free range FAIRHOPE POSTPONES VOTE ON ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT W BY JOHN MULLEN ant to walk around downtown Fairhope sipping your favorite adult beverage? Go for it. Council President Jack Burrell says although it’s not legal, he’s sure it happens all the time at events there. “Currently, we have people drinking in the streets in Fairhope,” Burrell said. “You go to any event whatsoever — Christmas parade, whatever event you want to name. If there is the public involved there are people in Fairhope who are going to drink socially and they are going to have alcohol in a cup … and they are breaking the law.” On Monday the Fairhope City Council once again considered making it legal to walk around town with a drink, but only during certain events. In the end, members decided to postpone a vote on the issue until the last meeting of the year, Dec. 20. “It needs to be more finite and concrete so the police department and the restaurants know exactly what they are getting into,” Councilman Jay Robinson said. Cities around the state have established entertainment districts in downtown and shopping districts where patrons can buy a drink from an establishment and carry it elsewhere. Orange Beach has two such districts, including The Wharf. Fairhope is revisiting establishing such a district but only during special events such as city-sponsored parades, Mardi Gras, First Friday Art Walk and New Year’s Eve. The district would be in effect one hour before and one hour after events. Patrons who walk around with drinks would be required to use designated shatterproof cups. About one year ago the city was again considering establishing the district but it failed in a 2-2 vote when it came to a vote in January. Burrell said the rules in place now are almost impossible to enforce. Businesses selling alcohol must monitor exits and keep patrons from leaving with drinks. “I’m telling you, if someone wants to bring a drink out of that establishment they will get a drink out of that establishment,” Burrell said. “Unless you want people to be frisking you or patting you down, which I don’t think anybody would want to be treated like that, ... that may be what it would take to stop that completely.” On Monday, about a half dozen citizens spoke against the district with only one, Amy Pippin of Dragonfly Restaurant, speaking in favor of it. “This will project the small downtown district businesses from facing fines due to the current open container restrictions,” Pippin said. Resident David Shepherd said he had concerns over how to police such a wide area. “If that business cannot control that single door, it is impossible to control that entire area,” Shepherd said. Besides Burrell, who seemed to be in favor of the district, councilmen Robinson and Jimmy Conyers also leaned toward supporting open containers at specific events. Councilman Kevin Boone, who was a vocal opponent the last time this came before the council, again voiced opposition. “Basically, I don’t see the need for alcohol on the streets considering this is a family-oriented town,” Boone said. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE ‘We are family’ SISTER SLEDGE STILL HEADLINING NYE EVENT, DESPITE CONFUSION D BY DALE LIESCH espite the group being scheduled to perform in two separate cities on New Year’s Eve, the official Sister Sledge band is still headlining MoonPie Over Mobile. Kathy Sledge, the group’s lead singer, is slated to perform in Mobile on Dec. 31, while two of her sisters will be performing in Florida at the same time. Despite the separate performances, Kathy Sledge has the rights to the name. “The Sister Sledge trademark is owned by Kathy Sledge and as such her Sister Sledge show is the only official show, which is protected under U.S. trademark,” an email from the Sister Sledge Live management team stated. “Any other groups or entities calling themselves ‘Sister Sledge’ in the U.S. are infringing upon her Sister Sledge trademark.” In the email, the management team called Kathy Sledge the “real deal” and described the other two sisters as “backup singers who will perform in Florida.” Along with the email correspondence, representatives for Kathy Sledge sent a letter confirming she owns the trademark to the name. “This correspondence is to confirm that Kathy Sledge is the legal owner of the ‘Sister Sledge’ trademark … has filed all documentation and notices required by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding the same, and is hereby exercising her legal right to use and license the use of such mark in the provision of entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances.” Last week, Lagniappe received an email from 10 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 a representative of sisters Debbie and Kim Sledge stating they were the “official” group. “The official Sister Sledge (featuring sisters Debbie and Kim Sledge, plus band) are performing in Florida on New Year’s Eve,” Sam Harvey wrote in an email. “Perhaps Kathy Sledge and band are performing in Alabama.” This isn’t the first setback for the event this year. It was previously announced by Councilman Fred Richardson that a planned headliner had dropped out at the last minute. During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 4, Richardson said the organizers had signed someone even better. Following the music, the event will culminate in the dropping of a 12-foot electronic MoonPie from the 34-story RSA Trustmark building downtown. The event will also be capped by a laser light show and what Richardson has promised will be a larger fireworks demonstration than usual, sponsored by natural gas company Spire. Other events during the night include the cutting of the world’s largest edible MoonPie made by Chattanooga Bakery. The confection will be sliced and distributed free to the crowd. The New Year’s Eve event will kick off the state’s bicentennial celebration. “We are honored to begin Alabama’s bicentennial celebration in our great state’s oldest city,” Alabama Bicentennial Commission Chairman Arthur Orr said in a statement. “Mobile’s history is Alabama’s history. Its people and the event that have taken place here have shaped our past.”

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION You’re hired USA STUDENT GROUP PUSHING CAREER PREPAREDNESS O BY JASON JOHNSON and have no clue what they’re going to do next,” he said. “Many have the academics down but may lack the skills necessary to obtain that first job. Some don’t even know where to start or that they need to.” For SLU, 2018 has been more about building the organization’s membership and making connections, but the group hopes to address some of those issues going into the spring semester by hosting resume workshops, mock interviews and business etiquette courses on USA’s campus. USA already offers several other resources to help students transition into the workforce and Hughey said SLU plans to work “hand in hand” with the university so faculty members can refer students in need and the organization can get involved with freshmen orientation groups and first-year seminars. Hughey had nothing but praise for efforts already made by USA, but also said he firmly believes “students can reach other students better than faculty.” “When it comes from your peers, it’s a lot more of a humbling experience,” Hughey said. “We have recruited leaders from around 17 student organizations on campus. We want to find people who are influential in their organizations and educate them about career preparation.” The hope is those SLU members can help spread resources and information to the members of their respective groups. According to Hughey, some Greek organizations, the Black Student Union, the Pre-Law Society and the Student Government Association are already involved. Outside the university, though, Hughey said SLU has also engaged with the local business community to establish connections and to fundraise for upcoming initiatives ranging from skills training to helping students with Photo | Lagniappe f their own accord, a group of student leaders at the University of South Alabama has come together to help their fellow classmates seize local opportunities and make a successful transition from scholars to young working professionals. When Nikolas Hughey, a junior finance major, pitched an idea to start a clothing bank for USA students who may not have the resources to purchase suits and other clothes for post-graduation interviews, he was told the university didn’t have much student involvement in those areas. “So I said, ‘What happens if I head this up and get students on board?’” Hughey recalled. Hughey’s question launched Student Leadership United (SLU) at USA, and over the past year the organization has grown from a few ideas to help students prepare to enter the workforce to an organization with stakeholders from numerous campus groups. Following education trends around the country, SLU aims to help USA students — especially those with limited resources — develop the soft skills needed to put their college degrees to practical use. The difference is that SLU is organized and led by students. Hughey, now president of SLU, said he’s met students at multiple colleges who know how to get good grades and meet or exceed the requirements of a degree, but don’t know how to set up a proper LinkedIn account or build a professional resume or dress appropriately for job interviews. Those elements may seem inconsequential, but Hughey said professional skills are crucial in the job search, especially for recent graduates making their first efforts to find employment after college. “A lot of students get through four years of school Mayor Sandy Stimpson met last week with members of USA’s Student Leadership United about securing jobs for recent graduates in the local workforce. limited financial resources obtain professional attire. He said SLU is already engaging with the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce groups Young Professionals of Mobile and Emerging Leaders. Members of SLU also had a meeting with Mayor Sandy Stimpson last week, who later reported the discussion focused on how the city of Mobile can better “retain talented young people” and “connect them to jobs.” Hughey believes SLU can achieve that by connecting students to local employers and businesses to potential employees. He said he wants to help those already in Mobile find a reason to stay permanently and to see local businesses tap into the existing talent pool at USA. “[Stimpson] always talks about the retention of workers in the Mobile community and those who leave after college or high school. With employers like Airbus here and others on the way, we need employees,” he said. “These students are members of our community, and we want to create a situation where [businesses] are able to begin engaging with that community. It’s a great opportunity to companies, not only to showcase themselves, but to give back as well.” December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Alabama Power needs to move coal ash ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Alabama Power was barely “getting by,” but this is a company that’s been making plenty of money as the only choice many of us have when it comes to buying electricity. A perusal of their 2017 annual report lists net income — AFTER dividends on preferred and preference stocks — at $848 million. That’s $26 million better than the year before, mostly based upon a rate increase. In 2016, Alabama Power made $37 million more than in 2015. So over those past two years, the company saw a revenue increase of $64 million, but still wants to cheap out on removing the risk of dumping all of their pollution into to our rivers. Alabama Power is playing the game of claiming they’re doing the right thing when it’s clearly the wrong thing. Nothing really bad has happened so far, right? So why change the approach? But that fix isn’t forward thinking at all. Putting aside even the obvious problems of groundwater leaching into the river system, we have all watched a number of very intense hurricanes hit the U.S. in the past few years. One day it may be our fate to get another Florence or Michael that rolls right up the mouth of Mobile Bay. They say the weather is changing and more extreme storms are on the way. Alabama Power is just sticking its coal ash in the sand by not acknowledging there is at least a chance this could be true and moving that pond. Even if New York City never ends up underwater, we’ll at least know the Mobile River won’t ever be filled with coal ash. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 ping” it with clay, dirt and grass. For those of us living downstream from Plant Barry, that amounts to a ticking time bomb. But this “solution” to Alabama Power’s problem is nothing more than a Sword of Damocles hanging over our community’s collective head. Every time a big storm comes, we’ll all be singing, “If it keeps on rainin’ the levee’s gonna break ...” and looking up recipes for three-headed fish. And even if the big storm doesn’t come, this particular ash pit isn’t even lined, so the prospect of toxins seeping into the groundwater or through the few feet of mud separating it from our delta is particularly likely. The environmental group Mobile Baykeeper released the results of a two-year study of the retention pond earlier this year and found there is already groundwater pollution and river pollution coming from the pond. Alabama Power was fined $1.5 million earlier this year for violations of the Alabama Water Control Act. It appears Alabama Power at one time did recognize the dangers of leaving all that coal ash sitting next to the river and had plans to excavate the pond and move the toxins to a safe, lined containment area away from the water. A letter to the Corps of Engineers in March 2016 said the pond would be “cleaned out and closed following strict guidelines.” But the company did an about-face in November of that same year following the presidential election and decided on the much cheaper capping method. Maybe this half-assed method of containment could be somewhat justified if Cartoon/Laura Mattei I ’m probably like many Americans in that I don’t always know what to think about claims of global warming or “climate change” and mankind’s exact role in such matters. Since I was a child there has been serious scientific opinion the world is on the verge of either freezing or boiling. But so far the worst predictions haven’t come to pass. Al Gore became the country’s most famous weatherman in the ‘90s and early part of this century by burning tons of jet fuel to fly from town to town and explain how we’d all be underwater soon. Then he went back to his huge mansion to make improvements to the internet. Obviously some warnings have been overstated. New York isn’t underwater yet, milk isn’t $12 a gallon and billions haven’t starved to death. Still, we are confronted by a majority of climate scientists who say Earth is warming. So it seems the weather is changing. And if that’s a fact, we can all argue about WHY the weather is changing. It certainly changed plenty before humans discovered fire or built the Chevy Camaro, given the various ice ages and warming periods over the eons. But logically it’s also hard to argue all these cars, trucks and coal-burning power plants spewing fumes and carbon dioxide into the air have no effect. Most of us probably fall in the middle somewhere between climate change “deniers” who don’t care how much pollution is created in the name of soft living, and environmental zealots who would really feel much better if humanity’s last great carbon output was the result of jumping en masse into a raging volcano and allowing the chimps to take over. Now that I’ve meandered into areas destined to earn at least a few emails or letters telling me I’m an idiot, I’ll get to the point. Right now, most of us are at least a little nervous there is something to the climate change claims, even if we may not agree why it’s happening. And extreme weather-related events probably drive that lurking feeling far more than predictions we’ll be living in “Water World” by next Christmas. The fires out in California have been shocking, as have a few hurricanes over the past two or three years. At the very minimum these issues have shown how important it is to be prepared for extreme weather and also exposed some ancillary problems extreme weather can create. One of those is the potential for a secondary environmental disaster when a big hurricane affects the ash retention ponds used by coal-burning power plants. Just a few months ago we all watched Hurricane Florence inundate the Carolinas with massive amounts of water. One of the side effects of that was the breach of Duke Energy’s coal ash pond, which released at least 2,000 cubic yards of arsenic-laden coal ash, some of which made it into the Cape Fear River. Many of these coal ash ponds have already been scheduled for removal to a more permanent, less potentially hazardous location. And that apparently was the case for our own worst nightmare waiting to happen — the massive, nearly 600-acre coal ash pond outside Alabama Power’s Plant Barry, which sits in the heart of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta just a few feet from the Mobile River. This pond holds 30 years’ worth of coal ash, estimated at 21 million cubic yards. In November 2016, Alabama Power released its plans to close 12 coal ash ponds at six of its power plants, including the one at Plant Barry. However, the plan does not call for digging all of this hazardous material out of the ground and moving it, but just “cap- NEW CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: “THE GRINCH WHO STOLE DISEASED OAK TREES FROM BIENVILLE SQUARE.”

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Baby, it’s time to get offended ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week several radio stations around the country pulled the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from their rotations, saying it wasn’t appropriate in the wake of the #MeToo movement. I have been laughing for years with my friends about how creepy this song can sound. (No, really, dude, I can’t stay!) But pulling it? Is that really necessary? It was written in 1944, and I think we are all smart enough to appreciate that it was a different time, with different social norms and conventions, and that no one is going to listen to it and suddenly decide to trap a woman inside a house against her will and spike her drink and sexually assault her. And, really, if you think about the song in the context of partners who are happily together and just teasing each other, which I imagine was the intention, it’s not nearly as rapey sounding. It’s just that everyone thinks about Bill Cosby when they hear this song now. Which, I get it, it’s hard not to when singing, “Say what’s in this drink?” But it’s still just a song, so all of this is kind of ridiculous. If we are going to start sanitizing the airwaves of every rock, country, rap or Christmas song for “appropriateness” or “potential to offend,” then Lord help us, we will soon just be listening to classical instrumental music — well, until someone decides there is a hidden meaning in that or it is revealed that the composer who wrote it in the 1800s was a perv by today’s standards. I think most of us agree this “outrage” is all pretty dumb and mostly manufactured for the purpose of filling a few hours on the never-ending cable news cycle and/or to give the hosts of “The View” something to talk about. But I am not sure why they have stopped at this tune. I mean, you could pretty much find something “offensive” in just about any Christmas song if you look hard enough. So let’s give it a try, you know, for fun! “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” The classic 1964 movie of the same name garnered some criticism for this last week, so the song should get the same treatment. Clearly, the other reindeer (Dasher, Donner, and I hear Comet is the real a-hole in the bunch) are bullies to “poor Rudolph,” who they call names, laugh at and I hear they never even let him join in any reindeer games. What a bunch of punks. Is this the kind of behavior we really want to teach our children? “Santa Baby” In this classic made popular by Eartha Kitt in 1953, a female asks a man for a sable coat, a deed to a platinum mine (better be conflict free!), a ’54 convertible and decorations from Tiffany. We can be outraged over the materialism promoted in this or the fact a woman has to ask a man from the North Pole for all of this stuff. Or both! Binus! “Jingle Bells” Totally promotes animal cruelty by one horse hauling all those people “over the fields” (for how long?) as they are “laughing all the way.” And “bells on bobtail ring”? Do you know what that’s all about? Well, let me tell you. That’s when they cut the poor horse’s tail in half so it won’t get caught in the reins. And then, to add insult to horse hair injury, they put bells on the poor thing’s butchered tail, which makes their “spirits bright!” What a bunch of psychopaths! “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” Everyone knows Santa is real, so this clearly promotes adultery. And the fact the kid plans to tell his father about his mother’s “tickling” and “kissing” of Santa “under his beard” — well, now, I guess we are teaching our kids it’s OK to be rats and betray your own blood! “Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer” This song is the most troubling of all when taken literally, as all Christmas songs definitely should be. It is alleging Santa committed sleighhicular homicide and has seemingly never been brought to justice. Furthermore, it shames the victim by saying Grandma had “too much eggnog” and “staggered out in the snow.” Shameful! She is not the one on trial here! And it also seems to indicate Grandpa may have conspired with Santa in Grandma’s unfortunate demise, as he is not experiencing the grief one might expect from someone whose wife has been murdered in such fashion, as evidenced by the lyrics, “Now we’re all so proud of grandpa/He’s been taking this so well/See him in there watching football/Drinking beer with cousin Mel.” Uh huh. This stinks, Grandpa! I think we need to reopen this case and subpoena Grandpa’s phone records (any calls to the North Pole before the incident?), bank accounts and Google searches (“Can someone be killed by a sleigh?”). Lean on cousin Mel. He’ll crack like the egg that should have been going into Grandma’s nog. “Same Old Lang Syne” I am sure we can find something to get worked up about in this song. The writer and singer, Dan Fogelberg, seems to allege his “old lover” only married the architect she ended up with because she couldn’t have him. Classic male narcissistic personality disorder? But what we really need to be offended by is just how bad the lyrics are to this one. For example: “Met my old lover in the grocery store/ The snow was falling Christmas Eve/I stood behind her in the frozen foods/And I touched her on the sleeve.” Barf. And it gets worse: “We took her groceries to the check-out stand/The food was totaled up and bagged/We stood there lost in our embarrassment/As the conversation lagged.” Ugh. This song should definitely be taken off the airwaves at once for being so offensively awful. Look, there are terrible things happening in this crazy world, no doubt, and I am certainly not trying to make light of those issues. I’m just saying let’s get offended by the actual atrocities that are occurring — not dumb Christmas songs. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Keeping Bush 41’s ideals alive BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER D uring his eulogy at President George H.W. Bush’s recent funeral, Bush’s biographer, the eminent scholar Jon Meacham, referred to our nation’s 41st president as “our last great soldier-statesman ... a 20th century founding father” who “governed with virtues that most closely resemble those of Washington and of Adams, of Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt, of Truman and of Eisenhower, of men who believed in causes larger than themselves.” Powerful words that place our 41st president among an august pantheon of America’s leaders. A place he has earned. George H.W. Bush has also been called the “Last Gentleman,” someone who ascended the pinnacle of power yet was not seduced by it, was not made callused by it, but wielded it in a way that left him and the nation better. An “imperfect man that left us a more perfect union.” As someone who served in the military during the time of the first Gulf War, I have always admired and had genuine affection for Bush 41. The leadership he displayed during that military campaign was one for the ages, but even more than that, to me he communicated a sincerity, a humility and a decency one could not help but admire. Last week, as I watched the ceremonies and events paying homage to a true national hero, it was very obvious that a broad cross-section of Americans felt the same as me. His passing has been noted as the end of an era. But to me, the spirit and values he represented — decency, civility, resiliency, compassion and intellect, just to name a few — are not traits we need to allow to be consigned to history. They are desperately needed today. Like runners in a relay race, we need to grab that baton of values and virtues he embodied and keep them alive in our communi- ties and throughout our nation. Demographers are painting a stark picture. We are increasingly a divided people. Geographic polarization is increasing as many Americans choose to live in communities and states where their political values predominate. The polarization is becoming so virulent that surveys are showing Democrats and Republicans alike would prefer their child not marry someone whose political values differ from theirs. “Interparty marriage” is beginning to compete with “interracial marriage as a family taboo.” And of course, the information bubble that so many live in only drives the division deeper. Sadly, as one observer has noted, this is an “age in which we judge one another morally depending on where we stand politically.” But to take up the baton of virtues that our 41st president displayed would be to build bridges of understanding and community, respect and civility between each other. General Colin Powell poignantly shared one of H.W. Bush’s sayings: “Just because you run against someone does not mean you have to be enemies.” After his crushing defeat in 1992, Bush responded with the class, decency, sincerity and compassion we are so missing today. When Bill Clinton walked into the oval office for the first time on Jan. 20, 1993, a handwritten note from George H.W. Bush was there waiting for him. It read in part: “Dear Bill, “When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. “I wish you great happiness here. ... There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you 14 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. “You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. “Good luck, “George.” As we learned during the funeral services, these two men and their families became remarkably close over the years. During the eulogy for his dad, George W. Bush referred to Clinton and a small group of other men as “brothers from another mother.” What the “Last Gentleman” and one of our “20th century founding fathers” understood so well — and we need to embrace — is that difference is not the enemy of democracy, but one of its great strengths. He, as Meacham noted, THE LEADERSHIP HE DISPLAYED DURING THAT MILITARY CAMPAIGN WAS ONE FOR THE AGES, BUT EVEN MORE THAN THAT, TO ME HE COMMUNICATED A SINCERITY, A HUMILITY AND A DECENCY ONE COULD NOT HELP BUT ADMIRE.” “understood that compromise was not a dirty word, but was the oxygen of democracy.” He was well aware that an ideologically inflexible people cannot stand together long against the storm of adversities that will surely come to test the bonds of political allegiance among a people. Only through having cultivated sincere and genuine relations among each other can the bonds of unity hold against the assaults of partisanship. “America,” it was said of Bush 41’s passing, “is not just mourning a man but an ideal.” May we seek to emulate that ideal and not let it pass and rest onto the pages of history. Let’s ensure the ideal he left lives on as we summon the courage to grab hold of that baton of virtues and live them out so that we, our communities, and our nation can be better.

December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Shelby key to keeping state’s seven congressional seats BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast week, Congress passed a 14-day continuing resolution to keep the lights on in Washington, D.C., at least through Dec. 21. What happens between now and then to get a long-term spending bill (going beyond Dec. 21) is anybody’s guess. At the front of the negotiations is Alabama’s own Sen. Richard Shelby. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shelby has the role of chief negotiator (while he’s not fixing roads in Cullman and Decatur or building a sewer system in Uniontown). The players are facing a three-dimensional chess board with many moving parts. According to Shelby, one of the big holdups is funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Estimates for the border wall have been in the range of $15 billion to $25 billion, a literal rounding error in a farm bill. Yet Congress has next year. With a deadline looming, local governments and activist groups have sued the federal government to have the question removed, and the issue is expected to wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court. However, some see this next spending bill as an opportunity to have the question removed statutorily. The question is a big deal for Alabama. As it stands, the state stands to lose one of its seven congressional seats. This is not because Alabama has not grown. It’s because Alabama has not grown as much as other states. And it’s much more difficult for Alabama to grow at a rate that rivals states that are actively adding to their population by means that aren’t legal, i.e., illegal immigration. Losing a congressional seat would have a significant impact on Alabama. For starters, clout in Washington, D.C., would be diminished. Which member of Congress would be the odd man out? There could potentially be an incumbent HOW WILL ALABAMA MAINTAIN versus incumbent in the 2022 midITS MAJORITY-MINORITY DISterm elections. How will Alabama maintain its TRICT? THE 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISmajority-minority district? The 7th TRICT HELD BY REP. TERRI SEWELL (D-BIR- Congressional District held by Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) has MINGHAM) HAS BEEN LOSING POPULATION been losing population for the last two decades. FOR THE LAST TWO DECADES. To maintain this status, the district’s borders will have to be been stingy with money for Trump’s signature stretched to include more geography populated endeavor. The House of Representatives has of- by minorities. Might there be a redistricting fered $5 billion for the wall in its spending bill, scenario that will include portions of Mobile while the Senate is at $1.6 billion. County in the 7th Congressional District so that For Democrats, border wall money is their a minority-majority status is preserved? hill to die on. There is no way they will allow Earlier this year, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-HuntsTrump to have a symbolic victory at this stage ville) and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marin the game. shall sued the federal government over plans to However, there also appears to be some other count illegal immigrants in the 2020 Census. smaller hills Democrats do not want to cede in The suit challenges the of use those numbers this fight, one of which directly impacts Alabama. for congressional reapportionment, as well as According to a Reuters story last week, the allocation of federal funding. Since then, congressional Democrats and those aligned with Trump’s Department of Justice has signaled that their views on illegal immigration are pushing it will fight this challenge. to prevent the Commerce Department from In the interim, if the question of citizenship including a question about citizenship in the status is scrubbed from the next Census, there 2020 Census. Earlier this year, Commerce Secwill be no way of knowing who to count and retary Wilbur Ross announced his department’s who not to count should the high court deterintentions to ask 2020 Census respondents about mine illegal immigrants are not to be included in their citizenship status. reapportionment calculations. Publicly, Democrats and allied activists say All eyes are now on Shelby. Should language they don’t want the question on the Census be included in the spending bill to remove the survey because of concerns the question will citizenship question from the Census? It won’t frighten immigrants and they won’t participate be without his stamp of approval. in the count. It’s likely, however, that Democrats Is there a scenario that Alabama’s senior want immigrants here illegally to be included in senator can lard up a spending bill with enough the calculation because the Census will detergoodies for the state that would match the cost mine the apportionment of congressional seats to the state of losing a seat in the U.S. House and votes in the Electoral College. of Representatives? States more tolerant of illegal immigration, Watch to see how this plays out in the primarily California, tend to be more Democratic. coming days because it will immediately tell States not as liberal on immigration, such as Ala- us a lot about how Shelby will use his Senate bama (see HB 56), tend to be more Republican. appropriations chairmanship powers for the Forms for the 2020 Census must be printed benefit of the state. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8

December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Mobile’s original Shoe Station moving to Springdale Mall BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I n March, the flagship Shoe Station in midtown Mobile will be moving from The Shoppes at Bel Air to a larger, updated space across Airport Boulevard at Springdale Mall. The new 21,000-square-foot store is being designed specifically for shoe retail, with high ceilings, natural lighting and increased visibility from Airport Boulevard and Interstate 10. Founder Terry Barkin opened Shoe Station’s first location in 1984 at Bel Air Mall in a former tire and battery center. The company subsequently expanded to 21 stores throughout the Southeast. Shoe Station’s opening the first week of March will coincide with the company’s 35th anniversary “We are moving across Airport Boulevard into a space that will highlight new styles and selections. To celebrate this benchmark, deals will be available at all locations during the weekend of the grand opening,” President and CEO Brent Barkin said. The new Shoe Station will feature an enlarged area for assorted merchandise. The original store’s management and sales team will be moving to the new location. “We will continue to grow and adapt with the Southeastern market, but our commitment to branded merchandise in an open-shelf setting for the entire family remains. Some things never change,” Barkin said. Shoe Station is one of the nation’s larger independent shoe retailers, with locations in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Georgia. Its recently updated website attracts approximately one million visitors annually. Springdale Mall is undergoing extensive renovations to facilitate anchor tenants, including Cost Plus World Market and Bed Bath & Beyond. Future plans include a relocation of Burlington into a new storefront where Best Buy was previously located. Hampton Inn opens in Saraland A Hampton Inn & Suites with 100 guest rooms and suites recently opened in Saraland and now employs more than 18 new staff. The hotel will eventually employ up to 30 workers in both part- and full-time positions, according to a news release. The $15.5 million hotel features a new exterior design and redesigned public spaces and guest rooms. It is located on 2.5 acres, part of Infirmary Health System’s north campus at the intersection of I-65 and Highway 158. Adjacent to the hotel is a recently opened Cracker Barrel restaurant and across the street is the new Publix-anchored Saraland Crossing shopping center. The hotel’s amenities include 900 square feet of meeting space, which can accommodate up to 60 guests. A boardroom is available for meetings of up to 14 people. The Hampton Inn & Suites in Saraland is the second in the U.S. to feature the chain’s newest design. The new prototype, officially announced in May by Hilton Worldwide, is the first in a decade for the franchise of more than 2,300 hotels. Hampton is part of Hilton Honors, the popular guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 hotel brands. More information can be found on the company’s website. Business moves, transactions • A local investor has purchased the Port City Inn, a 36,504-square-foot, 138-room hotel located at 1520 Matzenger Drive in Mobile, and will continue operating the property as a hotel. Jill Meeks, sales executive with Stirling 18 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. Florida Capital Realty worked for the buyer. • Paschall Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paschall Truck Lines, has leased 1,695 square feet of office space in Daphne at 26450 Pollard Road. Paschall has been in business since the 1930s and is an employee-owned company headquartered Murray, Kentucky. This is one of the trucking company’s first forays into the South Alabama market, offering shipping and freight solutions for businesses. Sharon Wright with White-Spunner Realty handled the transaction. • Tyndall Federal Credit Union has leased some 2,333 square feet of office space currently under renovation and located at 6353-A Cottage Hill Road in The Cottage Crest Village shopping center. The credit union was represented by Guy Oswalt with Jones, Lang, Lasalle; the owner was represented by Mike McAleer with The McAleer Tunstall Co. The space is currently being renovated. • Loenbro Inc., an industrial contractor, has leased a 16,670-square-foot office warehouse space on a 2-acre parcel of land at 2470 I-65 Service Road N. Mike McAleer with The McAleer Tunstall Co. handled the lease. AGB raises nearly one-quarter million for local charities Adjusters Give Back (AGB) recently hosted its annual Christmas event, “DEC the Halls,” at the Downtowner Executive Center in Mobile, raising close to a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of holiday gifts for local-area charities. The 501(c)(3), funded solely by employee donations, collected $235,000 this year exclusively earmarked for local charities. For the eighth consecutive year, AGB provided Christmas presents for children in foster care in both Mobile and Baldwin counties as part of its service project programs. Organizations supported by AGB in 2018 with gifts of toys, electronics, sporting goods and monetary donations include: Alabama Coastal Trust; American Heart Association; Aubreigh’s Army; Bras for a Cause; Celebrate Hope; Delta Bike Project; Delta Dogs; Dogs on Deployment; Feeding the Gulf Coast; Fisher House Foundation; Freedom Service Dogs; Jackson County MS Animal Shelter; Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast-St. Jude Mardi Gras Ball; Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi/Ocean Springs MS; Mitchell Cancer Institute; Mobile Meals; Operation Support our Troops; People of Mars Hill; Providence Hospital Breast Cancer; Outreach Samaritan’s Purse; Service Dogs of Alabama; 1st Foundation; Southeastern Guide Dogs; St. Baldrick’s Foundation; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Walk to End Childhood Cancer; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Memphis 2 Mobile Run; Thanksgiving meals for the needy; The Cure Starts Now; The Peninsula of Mobile; USA Children & Women’s Bridge Program; USS Alabama Foundation; VFW; VOA Southeast Beacon on the Bay; VOA Southeast Food Bank; and VOA Southeast Operation Backpack.

N o v e m b e r 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE THE REVIEW Indulge your inner gaucho at Texas de Brazil TEXAS DE BRAZIL CHURRASCARIA STEAKHOUSE 3201 AIRPORT BLVD., SUITE B3 MOBILE, AL 36606 251-444-0777 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET IF YOU AREN’T CERTAIN OF WHAT A BRAZILIAN-STYLE BARBECUE IS, ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN. THIS IS A PLACE WHERE DIFFERENT MEATS ARE COOKED ON LONG, SWORDLIKE SKEWERS AND BROUGHT TO YOUR TABLE BY GAUCHOS WHO SLICE OFF BITS OF PROTEIN AND KEEP COMING AS LONG AS YOU CAN STAND IT. ” me I had to try Texas de Brazil. It’s the latest craze at the Shoppes at Bel Air as part of the attempt at elevating the mall dining experience along with P.F. Chang’s and Bob Baumhower’s Victory Grill. Located between those two restaurants, this Brazilian-style barbecue has a reputation for convincing a man to eat more than he should. I knew it to be dangerous ground and to approach with caution, so I figured I’d take another friend who was trying to fly right during the holidays, Mr. Mark Mostellar. Mark and I have been friends for a couple of years, having met through mutual acquaintances that brought us to be involved in a few musical projects. He’s happy playing guitar but happier when eating, keeping me well-stocked with venison sausage and the like. He’s the man you need when venturing into the trenches of a place like Texas de Brazil. When you go full carnivore mode, Mark has your back. If you aren’t certain of what a Brazilian-style barbecue is, allow me to explain. This is a place where different meats are cooked on long, swordlike skewers and brought to your table by Photo | Facebook I t was supposed to be a seasonal period free from excess. I needed to put a couple of miles between my stomach and overindulgence. At least that’s what I thought I needed. The universe has a funny way of interrupting plans, and dear readers, interrupt my plans it did. I’ve been shying away from the mountains of convenience store garbage I often take in at work. I’ve been eating from smaller plates at home. I’ve cut my taco intake down considerably, and I don’t eat cookies for breakfast … anymore. I felt I was on the right track until that crazy old universe told Texas de Brazil features all-you-can-eat barbecued meats sliced at your table from long, swordlike skewers. The menu includes picanha, pork loin, filet mignon, lamb chops, ribs and more. gauchos who slice off bits of protein and keep coming as long as Then came the meats. Guys in crazy pants were coming from you can stand it. If you need to take a break, there is a card that all directions with sword after sword of chicken, beef and pork. can be flipped from green to red. Learn to use it or you will be We were provided tongs to assist these gentlemen. We were also blasted with meat. given chimichurri for our beef and some kind of mint dip for Mark and I started off with a bottle of sparkling water lamb. A bowl of mashed potatoes was not my favorite, but the ($5.99) for the table as well as a bottle of Josh Cellars cabernet palate cleanser of sautéed bananas actually worked. sauvignon ($47). A broken cork was no match for our waitress, The first slice we got was the best. We were told it was Kimberly, and we were told to start with the salad bar. picanha, a cut of beef that is their house specialty. I made sure to Mark and I admit this isn’t your ordinary salad bar. We made get the rarest slice we could find and immediately knew what the our way around the squared-off area trying to sample as much fuss was about. Delicious. as we could. A huge portion of scored goat Bacon-wrapped chicken was a good decheese was the first thing to catch my atparture from the red meat but we followed tention. Giant asparagus spears were served up with top, top sirloin. I’d never heard of with a sweet sauce on the side. A charcutedouble-top before, and though the flavors rie section had me eyeing the prosciutto and were there it was a little overdone for my salami with very good olives. BACON-WRAPPED CHICKEN taste. My piece took a bath in the chimiHeart of palm was a nice choice that churri, which helped. should be on every salad bar. Chilled boiled Parmesan-encrusted pork was a fine exWAS A GOOD DEPARTURE shrimp were covered in dressing and though ample of the other white meat. Filet mignon FROM THE RED MEAT BUT I don’t think they were from the Gulf, they was also very good but overshadowed by were still good. They weren’t as good as the the less rare but still good spicy picanha. WE FOLLOWED UP WITH smoked salmon, though. I also had a little Flank steak was as tender as can be and I sushi, which was surprisingly good. realized we needed a breather. With our TOP, TOP SIRLOIN. After a round of “salad” big enough cards turned to red, we regrouped and to send me to the house, Miss Kimberly planned another attack, but it was no use. mentioned we should try the lobster bisque. We couldn’t even finish a second glass of “It would be even better if there were giant chunks of lobster in wine, choking down enough sparkling water to not suffocate. it,” she says, “but it’s still really good.” We couldn’t ignore that I wasn’t going down without a fight, though, and with a flip endorsement and found ourselves standing at a hot bar on the of the card we summoned the fellow with the super-rare pichana. perimeter of the salad area. The bisque was very good, smooth Still delicious. and not what we were expecting. There was some sort of flavor Dessert we are told is a la carte and consists of key lime pie, we couldn’t quite put our finger on, perhaps vermouth? Whatevcrème brulee, triple chocolate cake and bananas Foster. If you er the case, we both enjoyed our soup course with puffy cheese can handle dessert here, my hat is off to you. rolls sent to our table. Here’s the deal: It isn’t cheap to eat at Texas de Brazil but it Back at the hot bar, Mark was into sautéed mushrooms. He isn’t cheap food, either. Treat it as something you go to for a fun was raving about them with the black beans and rice. I was occasion, or go for just the salad bar. If you’re anything like me working on a small bowl of codfish in coconut sauce, a touch dry or Mark, your body can’t handle much more self-abuse. and overcooked but the sauce saved it. Mark was still obsessed It’s not really my thing, but I’d be lying if I said we didn’t with the rolls. have a good time. Open for dinner nightly. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8

December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH RIP Queen G, Ruth Gaynell Mathers, 1932-2018 I BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR ly charitable to many and stood her ground when she believed it right. She was an honest woman with childlike faith and the restaurant she created became one of the most important in Mobile. Queen G’s was a meat-and-three (sometimes four for me) that I could have had five days a week. I never had a negative thing to say about any dish. The atmosphere was just right; you had to basically sit on top of one another when it was crowded. Love thy neighbor or get out. But the oysters … these were the best fried oysters I ever had. I miss that old restaurant. I miss hanging out with Carolyn. And I, along with the rest of Mobile, will Miss Queen G. Kitchen on George closes sooner than expected Higher-end restaurant Kitchen on George in the OGD was an active teaching lab under Virginia College’s culinary program. The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools suspended their accreditation and all 74 campuses across the country are closing. There was a rumor the restaurant would close in March, but it suddenly shuttered last week. This is not a reflection on the performance of the restaurant, just the college. With many out of a job right now, just before the holidays, we hate to see this happen. Next door, Catbird Seat was to replace Cream and Sugar but is now reportedly going to be called Sempre. More on that as it develops. Recycle! 22 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook sat in a crowded restaurant on Old Shell Road so many years ago with a fiery old redhead working the floor and another in the kitchen. It was evident the one on the floor, interacting with customers and navigating the room in a stern yet gentle Southern manner, was the Queen herself, the namesake of the restaurant Queen G’s. Ruth Gaynell Mathers, born Dec. 14, 1932, was just shy of her 86th birthday when she passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5. Gaynell was a lifelong resident of Mobile who worked as a chief telephone operator at South Central Bell for 20 years. Inspired by the character Alice and the show “Mel’s Diner,” she opened her restaurant in 1989 after being named Queen of a local Mardi Gras organization (well, kiss my grits!). Daughter Carolyn took over in 2001, but Gaynell was still around to supervise. “She was there almost every day, telling me things that were not being done the right way,” laughs daughter Carolyn. “The best way, I think, to describe her is hell on wheels with a heart of gold, and anybody who knows her knows exactly what that means.” Which brings me back to my first encounter. The Queen herself was holding court as I had my first meal there. Graham was a baby and Lucas was in preschool. They were mesmerized by her, that hair a moving beacon at which they couldn’t stop staring. She eased them with that “old Mobile” accent, but insisting they have ice cream may have sealed the deal with my children loving Queen G. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, was private- “Queen” Ruth Gaynell Mathers, Dec. 14, 1932 - Dec. 5, 2018.

December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY A Photo | C-15089 Courtesy of Sheila Flanagan, The Doy Leale McCall Rare Book and Manuscript Library, University of South Alabama Mobile Beacon set to close after 75 years of publishing BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR (1988-1995), The Inner City News (1982-1994), The Mobile Weekly Advocate (1939-1958), The Gulf Informer newspaper is celebrating its 75th anniver(1949-1952), The Press-Forum Weekly (1929-1934), The sary this year, but Mobile Beacon Publisher Claretta Blackmon said without a new owner, Mobile Weekly Press (1914-1929), The Southern Watchman (1899-1904), The Mobile Republican (1870-1872) it will likely be their last. and The Nationalist (1869). “Our industry has changed a lot,” she said last month At the turn of the 20th century, even Baldwin County in the Beacon’s nondescript cinder block office on Costahad a black-owned newspaper, The American Banner. The rides Street. “We’ve done a lot of good but it’s not like it Baldwin County Archives and History Department has used to be. Recently my health has suffered and it won’t scattered issues dated from Sept. 16, 1899, to Feb. 1, 1902. allow me to do it much longer.” For a subscription fee of $1.40 per year, the Banner Last week, Blackmon elaborated that she was oblicould be delivered to subscribers along with a farming algated to publish certain ads through the end of the year, manac, an encyclopedia, a state road map and a subscripbut would likely not continue to print in 2019. She said tion to the twice-weekly Detroit Free Press. she has suffered multiple strokes and other ailments over Editor S.J. Boykin wrote a regular column called the past few years, while advertising revenue declined to “Race Gleanings” and “Race Notes.” In October 1899 he the point she is using her own income to pay print costs editorialized: “... the daily papers of this country are findand other expenses. ing ample space to create a public sentiment against the A handful of attempts to sell the paper over the past few years were unsuccessful and a largely volunteer effort Negro by publishing double headed telegraphic reports of Southern outrages in which the to rebrand the paper for the anniverNegro is painted as a bloodthirsty sary did not draw new subscribers villain; but not a word of commenor advertisers. dation have they to say about the “We haven’t stopped publishthousands of Negroes who are busy ing in 75 years, but recently we’ve FOUNDED IN 1943 AS THE laying the foundation of a great missed a couple weeks,” she said. MOBILE WEEKLY REVIEW people despite the opposition and “[Closing] is not something I want adverse public sentiment.” to do but when you can’t get out BY BLACKMON’S PARENTS, In the same issue, the Banner there and hustle and make money printed one of the only first-person FRANK AND LANCIE THOMAS, and sell the product — it’s not easy accounts of the undercover midnight to do, I don’t care who you are.” THE BEACON HAS NOT BEEN coup that moved the county seat Founded in 1943 as The Mobile from Daphne to Bay Minette the MOBILE’S ONLY BLACK-OWNED Weekly Review by Blackmon’s week before. parents, Frank and Lancie Thomas, NEWSPAPER BUT IT DOES Writer Larry Muhammad, who the Beacon has not been Mobile’s published a brief history of black HAVE THE DISTINCTION OF BEonly black-owned newspaper but it newspapers for the Nieman Foundadoes have the distinction of being ING THE LONGEST RUNNING. tion at Harvard University in 2003, the longest running. The Alabama traced its origins to 1827’s FreeDepartment of Archives and History dom’s Journal in New York City. has archives of several other black“By the Civil War, 40 black owned newspapers whose press runs in some cases were newspapers were being published. And, during the 1920s limited to just a few issues. Before moving to Mobile and establishing The Mobile and ‘30s, when major papers virtually ignored black Weekly Review, the Thomases had published newspapers America, the glory days of the black press began,” Muhammad wrote. serving black communities in Tuscaloosa (The Alabama In 1940, the National Negro Publishers Association Citizen) and Selma (The Selma Citizen). It was renamed (NNPA, later renamed the National Newspaper Publishers The Mobile Beacon in 1954. Frank died weeks after retiring in 1974 and Lancie died in 2005 as publisher emeri- Association) was formed with the intent of “harmonizing our energies in the common purpose for the benefit of tus. Blackmon has been serving as publisher since 1997. Negro journalism.” Today it lists 166 member publishers in 28 states, including the Mobile Beacon and the Black newspapers of record 134-year-old Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest continuIn the second half of its more than 300-year history, ously published black-owned newspaper in the U.S. several African-Americans in Mobile have dipped their Muhammad noted in the ‘40s and ‘50s “black papers toes in the waters of newspaper publishing. In reverse became the primary means of group expression and main chronological order, there has been The New Times LABAMA’S OLDEST BLACK-OWNED 24 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Frank Thomas founded The Mobile Weekly Review in 1943. community service outlet” among African-Americans, publishing “bylined stories from America’s leading black activists and intellectuals” and “[engineering] monumental change from school desegregation in 1954 to the voting rights bill of 1957, the marches, sit-ins and civil rights legislation of 1964.” Indeed, archived editions of the Beacon and its predecessor preserve reports of Jim Crow segregation in 1940s Mobile, followed by stories and editorials chronicling desegregation efforts not just in local public and private schools, but at area hospitals, industries, retail establishments and in government. During the civil rights era, with Frank Thomas as publisher and John LeFlore as associate editor, the Beacon also encouraged criminal justice reform, voter registration drives, higher education and equal economic and home ownership opportunities for Mobile’s black population. It reported Mobile native Vivian Malone’s enrollment and graduation at The University of Alabama. It featured wire stories from Montgomery about Rosa Parks and the resulting bus boycott. It recounted vivid details from Selma during the marches to Montgomery and how Alabama State Troopers attacked peaceful and unarmed protestors crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge. When LeFlore later founded the Non-Partisan Voters League, the Beacon documented cases he pursued on behalf of civil rights victims along with attorney Vernon Crawford and his law partners. Its archives include coverage of the 1958 rape conviction and death sentence handed to Willie Seals by an all-white jury and its reversal five years later by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision in that case is partially responsible for the integration of juries, but Seals wasn’t released from prison until 1970. Those stories were in the Beacon. In 1965, when black 26-year-old handyman Nathaniel Taylor was charged with the murder of white Spring Hill resident Lillian Kohorn, an all-white jury eventually found him not guilty. Crawford presented an expert witness who claimed Taylor had the mental competence of an 8-year-old, and thus was incapable of providing police investigators with the detailed confession he signed after more than 36 hours of nonstop interrogation without the presence of counsel. Weeks after his acquittal, Taylor was seeking a ride to Pascagoula when he disappeared, “never to be seen again,” according to the Beacon, which followed the case from beginning to end.

COVER STORY The Beacon was there when The Senior Bowl first recruited black players in its 15th year of play. The Beacon was there when Stokely Carmichael of the Black Panther Party spoke to the Neighborhood Organized Workers, a local nonprofit group seeking black independence. The Beacon was there when LeFlore’s home was firebombed, reporting on the subsequent dead-end investigation. The Beacon was there for the Birdie Mae Davis school desegregation lawsuit and the Mobile vs. Bolden lawsuit, which eventually led the Legislature to impose a new form of municipal government the city still adheres to today. In its heyday, the Beacon featured weekly dispatches from black neighborhoods including Plateau, Hillsdale, Toulminville, Crichton, Whistler, Maysville and Mobile Terrace. It published church news, sports reports, entertainment previews, obituaries and editorials from politicians including Congressman Jack Edwards, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Vice President Hubert Humphrey. When black servicemen died in the Vietnam War, it published profiles of their lives. By the 1970s, the Beacon had expanded to include three sections to introduce classified ads. Thomas had hired a full-time reporter, a managing editor, city editor, circulation manager, officer manager, production manager, production assistants and three advertising representatives. He paid teenagers to distribute the paper across the county and collect news tips. The Beacon carried international news on the front page, and after an accidental fire destroyed its original home on South Cedar Street, Thomas built the facility on Costarides Street large enough to house his own printing press and darkroom. In addition to publishing the paper there, The Beacon Publishing Co. sold all manner of printing services for AfricanAmerican churches, businesses and individuals. Notably, he told others he designed the building without windows so Molotov cocktails couldn’t be thrown inside. The paper flaunted full-page ads from national corporations including Sears, General Motors and Kmart. Editorials focused on an increasing amount of crime within the black community, increased reliance on social welfare programs, young people growing up without role models, the importance of families and churches, the shortcomings of public housing and more. But as Muhammad noted in his article for the Nieman Foundation, by the late ‘70s “the black press was considered, at best, a farm team for major dailies, which recruited top black journalists to cover the civil rights movement and eventually attracted readers and advertisers once considered the black press’ captive market. Conventional wisdom by the 1980s was that the black press, by doing such a bang-up job promoting racial equality, had made itself obsolete.” Frank Thomas couldn’t have foreseen the changes decades later for print media in the internet era, but a few months before he died in 1974 he published an editorial as a part of NNPA’s Black Press Week stating, “... the black press is an informer and a sounding board, a crusader and a protestor, a fighter and a healer. It is a force that can stimulate further growth of the American economy and help heal the cancer of racism that painfully divides the American people.” By the 1980s, under the leadership of his widow, Lancie, the Beacon had scaled back to a single section but news coverage resumed a more local focus and stories often offered more commentary and context. But by the ‘90s it was down to 12-16 pages per week, with local news briefs compartmentalized and crime stories dominating the front page. Today the Beacon can be difficult to read, lacking uniform fonts, leading or kerning, and featuring disproportionate photos with text sometimes overlapping the borders. News is often limited to just a single Mobile City Council story written by a freelancer, crime reports provided by the Mobile Police Department and social updates submitted by black churches, fraternities and sororities. Yet it still publishes some of the leading black columnists syndicated by the NNPA, including Julianne Malveaux, Marian Wright Edelman, Marc Morial and Jesse Jackson. The Beacon’s legacy “I would be hard-pressed to think of another primary source that’s as important to the full story of African-Americans and the history of Mobile,” said Scotty Kirkland, a historian currently writing a book about the history of race and politics in Mobile, tentatively scheduled to be published next year. “With AfricanAmerican press [in the ‘60s and ‘70s] you’re getting something that you’re not getting with your daily white-owned press. The Beacon taps into this long tradition that sees their readers differently, as full-fledged human beings and full-fledged citizens, not as objects of scorn. “Often [traditional newspapers] don’t have a very strong editorial voice, but the Beacon, at least in the years I paid close IN ITS HEYDAY, THE BEACON FEATURED WEEKLY DISPATCHES FROM BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS INCLUDING PLATEAU, HILLSDALE, TOULMINVILLE, CRICHTON, WHISTLER, MAYSVILLE AND MOBILE TERRACE.” attention to it, had a very strong and important editorial voice. Frank and Lancie Thomas were pretty fearless.” Former State Rep. James Buskey, who retired from the Legislature this year after 42 years of service, said he used the Beacon for decades as a tool to communicate with constituents about what was happening in Montgomery, who the players were and how it affected people in Mobile. His weekly column was called “From the House.” “It was very widely read at that time and I had classmates from as far as California, New York and Ohio who would write me to comment on some article or issue they read about in the Beacon,” he said last week. “I realized how effective it was for communication and would often get mail or [calls] from people about the column.” Buskey moved to Mobile from Greenville, Alabama, at age 4 when his father found a job in the shipyards, and soon learned how well regarded the Beacon was. “I remember quite well, the Mobile Beacon was published by one family in the community and it was shared with all the other families in the community,” he said. “Back then, it wasn’t expensive, but even if people didn’t have the money to buy it they knew someone who was willing to share it.” As newspaper revenue has declined industrywide over the past 20 years, black press has not been immune. John Zippert, publisher of the Greene County Democrat, said he and his wife, Carol, purchased their paper in Eutaw, Alabama, in 1984 and have “basically been breaking even” ever since. “Because we have other jobs we have not had to be paid by the newspaper, and if we did, it would be a more serious problem,” he said. “We face something similar to the Beacon in trying to attract young people who will take this over and build on the foundation we built … it seems tragic to lose an important voice and an outlet like [the Beacon], but I know it is very difficult from a financial standpoint, you have to have steady advertisers and subscribers.” Zippert, also a member of the NNPA, said before they purchased the Democrat it was a “disparaging” white publication in a county where the population is 80 percent black. He said he has managed to keep the doors open by providing exclusive news of interest to subscribers with the help of legal advertising revenue, as well as syndicated ads from the Alabama Press Association and content from the NNPA. “We’re glad when it breaks even and we don’t have to put money in it, so I know what [the Beacon] is facing and I don’t know who [Blackmon] has been able to talk to in the Mobile community, but I bet when she stops publishing, people are going to be upset.” Greg Cyprian was able to provide a more local perspective. As the publisher of Steppin’ Out, Cyprian occasionally prints his “feel-good newspaper” in Mobile to simply support his nonprofit literacy organization Legacy 166. “First of all, to lose the Beacon would be a crying shame for this community and a major, major loss,” Cyprian said. “It’s a heritage black newspaper and it’s important to have that representation in any city, in any place, and certainly makes sure the news is treated fairly and with checks and balances. But I know running a newspaper is hard work — constant work — and I’ve watched a lot of people come and go. Newcomers generally don’t last long because after they get into it, they realize how hard it is.” Cyprian said along with the burgeoning internet culture, he has also noticed people simply aren’t reading as much and traditional print advertisers tend to steer their marketing budgets to broadcast or social media, if they spend money at all. “We have a lot of black folks in this town that spend a lot of money,” he said. “And some of those advertisers realize how important it is to attract those kinds of consumers. Franklin Healthcare, Commonwealth Bank, MAWSS … those are folks that believe in us and I want to make sure they are taken care of. But we’re in a city that is at least 50 percent black and I can’t get one black restaurant to advertise with me. I know black folks are heavy consumers, but I talk to these African-American business owners and a lot of them think they only way to be successful is to put their information on Facebook. They only believe in word-of-mouth advertising.” Cyprian also suggested traditional newspapers have suffered from declining literacy rates and education standards. His Legacy 166 organization, supported by ad revenue from Steppin’ Out, offers reading programs to school children, distributes free books and hosts a reading theater, among other things. “There are people walking around this city that have not picked up a book since high school,” he said. “We have to encourage reading. It’s important for folks to pick up that newspaper — whether it’s the Beacon or Lagniappe or Steppin’ Out — and get their read on. When I have Lagniappe in my hand or a Beacon in my hand, I’m reading Mobile. “Unfortunately we live in a ‘what’s in it for me’ society,” Cyprian concluded. “I find it hard to believe that folks in the community and particularly black folks don’t know what’s going on with the Beacon or wouldn’t care to save it.” Clips from the Mobile Beacon from 1954-1993 accompany this article at lagniappemobile.com. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE Art from an ancestor’s hands BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he best gift I’ve received this Christmas wasn’t intended as such. There was no fancy wrapping, card or bow, just a repurposed cardboard box stuffed with all the reflection folk art can summon. My aunt and uncle are moving to a retirement community in the North Carolina mountains. Jettisoning what they can after decades in Durham, they need to travel lighter. A late November email asked if I wanted some heirloom quilts my aunt inherited from my paternal grandparents. She said the quilts were old and fragile, some with holes, but could still serve ornamentally at least. I accepted. They arrived days later. Once argued as a mere craft by arts cognoscenti, it took a 1971 Whitney Museum of Modern Art exhibit of historical quilts to break those barriers. If evocative and provocative natures are the essence of art, then my recent gifts more than meet that qualifier. The first quilt out of the box was beautiful. Multicolored scraps in rough hexagon loops nested across its surface, seeming to swirl like myriad eddies in a fabric pool, vaguely reminiscent of Gustav Klimt. My aunt thinks it is from my grandmother’s side of the family. She regrets “[missing] the boat on getting better documentation.” The work reveals an eye for design and composition, someone willing to step beyond typical geometric schemes. It also testifies to years of patience and learned craft. The second quilt was plain in comparison, obviously utilitarian. Its irregularly sized patches of weathered khaki and blue were the remnants of old work pants and overalls. This was an attempt to stave off nights where the winter wind bit through the thin walls of a sharecrop- MOJO in Bernheim for December Entrance is $15, $12 for military/students and $10 for MOJO members. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or visit mojojazz.org. Natural world in focus at MAC The Gulf Coast’s abundant natural beauty has long been an inspiration for artistry, perhaps most famously in the work of Walter Anderson. The Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.) highlights those wonders in a trio of December shows. The Coastal Alabama Botanical Artists’ Circle and the Mobile Botanical Gardens Sketch Club have combined efforts to make a florilegium, or “gathering of flora,” from the gardens’ plant collection. It will be on display 26 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 ONCE ARGUED AS A MERE CRAFT BY ARTS COGNOSCENTI, IT TOOK A 1971 WHITNEY MUSEUM OF MODERN ART EXHIBIT OF HISTORICAL QUILTS TO BREAK THOSE BARRIERS. IF EVOCATIVE AND PROVOCATIVE NATURES ARE THE ESSENCE OF ART, THEN MY RECENT GIFTS MORE THAN MEET THAT QUALIFIER.” in the shipyards … And those peasants did not go back to the fields when the war was over. They stayed in town and built Baptist churches on every corner.” Sadly, I still hear those echoes in oblivion to their ugliness. Replace “peasants” and “Baptist” with “Irish” and “Catholic,” or with “Jewish” and “synagogues.” Still amusing? Those dreaded invaders lamented in a few circles were my relatives. Their transgressions? Desires for a better life, for them and their loved ones. That friction stirs in the quilts, too. The mesmerizing aesthetics of one quilt can’t help but catch the eye. The drab one, though — that one seizes my heart. in the Danielle Juzan Gallery. Local artist and instructor Ben Shamback has a love of plein air painting that shows in his energetic and refined body of work. He will exhibit a collection of oils in Small Room that tells stories of “the pictorial spaces, places and ideas for which there are no words.” The entire Gulf Coast has been a home to Herb Willey for nearly eight decades. He majored in fine art at the University of LouisianaLafayette, started his own New Orleans advertising firm, bought a getaway on Dauphin Island and now resides in Bay St. Louis. It provides endless subject material for his paintings, and those pieces of his “Gulf of America” will hang in the Skinny Gallery all month. An opening reception will take place during the Dec. 14 LoDa Artwalk, 6-9 p.m.. The galleries are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance is free. Midtown studio space available Alabama Hues is a new venture located upstairs from Antiques Emporium (2601 Emogene St.) meant to operate as an artshare workspace/classroom/private studio/meeting/ event space. You don’t have to be a member to rent a table or attend a class, although membership creates discounts on services. Yearly membership is $45. Nonmember, one-day table passes are $35 and 30-day locker rental costs $15. You must be a member to rent co-op spaces for classes. For more information, call 251-973-8667 or visit alabamahues.org. ARTSGALLERY The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) is shifting locations and timing for their last presentation of 2018. Since the group’s customary fourth-Monday event would fall on Christmas Eve, they will instead gather on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in Bernheim Hall at the Ben May Main Branch of the Mobile Public Library (701 Government St.). MOJO is keeping their vision forward with “Next Generation: Passing the Legacy Torch II,” featuring the efforts of younger musicians from the Mobile Bay area. One group is The Jazz Studio, an effort led by Hosea London and organized in conjunction with the Mobile Big Band Society. Joining them will be the Bayside Academy Jazz Band. per’s house. My great grandmother did her best with what was available. She lost her mother as a child, so who was there there to teach her? “They would comb their own cotton and literally spread it out as a layer and quilt it in. I can recall some of her quilts that I have felt a random cotton seed inside of,” my aunt wrote. For me, that’s the quilt with deeper treasure. In its faint sweat stains and frayed spots, my roots are embedded. It’s a product of poor ancestors who migrated from the Atlantic coast, stopping in Georgia before settling in the hardscrabble country of lower Alabama. It holds the story of great grandparents who were tenant farmers. On society’s lower rungs, they worked hardest and earned least in a system designed to keep them in perpetual peonage. When I see that quilt, I hear the voices of many deceased relatives and stories of enduring the Great Depression in rural Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. I recall downtrodden strangers plodding dusty roads seeking a day’s work in exchange for food, characters straight from a John Steinbeck tale. I hear another great grandmother talk about defense work winding armatures in a World War II airplane factory. Her labor affected thousands overseas, maybe Kurt Vonnegut or Joseph Heller. The memory leads to her kids and their generation’s branches on my family tree. They went to boot camp and shipped off, heading around the globe to bear the weight of freedom’s fight. Some carried physical and mental wounds the rest of their lives. Those stitches remind me how Uncle Sam lifted my family from poverty. The tenant farmer’s son — my grandfather — worked for a New Deal agency before enlisting for World War II. Once in uniform, he received the training needed to work a radar station in the Azores, technical know-how that led him into civil service and later private-sector comfort. Civil service carried him to a Brookley Air Base job, same with my maternal grandparents. Their massive migration wave tripled Mobile’s size and stirred darker backlash. “Then in the Second World War,” writer Eugene Walter contemptuously recalled in his memoirs, “all those peasants from the fields came to work

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Jesh Yancey’s high hopes BAND: JESH YANCEY & THE HIGH HOPES DATE: FRIDAY, DEC. 14, 10 P.M. VENUE: DAUPHIN STREET BLUES CO., 568 DAUPHIN ST., ODALYSIRISHPUB.COM TICKETS: CALL 251-752-6429 FOR MORE INFO O 28 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Chance Gray ne sign a city is becoming a musi- a common thread with everything I’ve been doing cal hub is when out-of-towners since I’ve been writing songs.” want to become part of the scene. Even though he’s spent almost 20 years writing Such Azalea City newcomers as songs, Yancey’s dedication to music followed a singer-songwriter Jesh Yancey twisted path guided by destiny. He was led to a stint serve as evidence Mobile is bein the U.S. Navy in part through his desire to take coming a beacon in the Southeast. advantage of the GI Bill. In 2014 he left the military He may be new to the local scene, but Yancey and relocated to Fort Walton Beach, honoring his arrived with a catalog of original tunes, entered Dau- wife’s wishes to live at the beach. phin Street Sound and archived 10 of those tracks on Using his GI Bill benefits, Yancey entered the his debut album, “Livers and Diers.” For his first stu- University of West Florida and took on a full course dio excursion, Yancey recruited such local notables load. All the while, he couldn’t help but spend his as violinist Molly Thomas, guitarist Phil Proctor, free time penning new songs. bassist Stan Foster and drummer John Milham. Many “[The years] 2015 and 2016 were some pretty who have been getting acquainted with Yancey’s tumultuous times socially,” Yancey said. “I was music can experience it in a hearing it, but I couldn’t deal new context by getting to know with it, because I was trying the artist himself. to get through school. I started Yancey’s journey to Mobile writing and was like, ‘I can’t began in 2002 when he dewait to get done with this cided to pick up the guitar. In school stuff so I can get a those days, the offspring of an regular job and focus all my SUCH AZALEA CITY English teacher and a cowboy free time on music.’” NEWCOMERS AS SINGwas living in Northeast AlaEventually the desire to esbama. When someone picks tablish a music career trumped ER-SONGWRITER JESH up a guitar, the typical movehigher education. After movment is to try and cover tunes ing to Mobile, Yancey realized YANCEY SERVE AS EVIby a beloved artist, but not the Azalea City provided the DENCE MOBILE IS BEYancey. He quickly discovered perfect environment to nurture he’d rather pen his own songs a professional music career, COMING A BEACON IN than try to tackle someone which had not been the case else’s work. in other cities. Until then, he THE SOUTHEAST. “I wasn’t good at learning said, he always seemed to be whatever Willie Nelson song “10 years too late” from expeI was trying to think of,” he riencing prime music scenes in explained. “I just decided to make my own words so other cities where he’d lived. He says he feels he’s I can play something. It pretty much just came from right on time to witness the ever-growing Mobile there, and I never stopped.” Bay area music scene. Since his first days of musical experimenta“It was perfect, because I was trying to find a tion, Yancey said, his songwriting methods haven’t music scene and a community of musicians and a changed much. He emphasizes patience and obsercreative community,” he said. “I feel that Mobile vation. He said he is typically moved to compose is more than poised to do it and be that place. It’s by personal experiences or social issues that make affordable to live here, and there seems to be gigs. an impression on him. However, he’s quick to add It’s cyclical, and I’ve learned the cycles like football these experiences don’t have to be intellectually season. There’s also a demand. I go to as many stimulating. Yancey has no problem writing about shows as I play, and I’m starting to see the same trivial matters. faces at other shows. There’s a good community and “I don’t try to wait for something deep and a good foundation to build a future.” profound to hit,” he said. “It might be something I “Livers and Diers” is filled with great songs think is funny, and I write about that. That’s been reflecting Yancey’s artistic maturity and dedication, Jesh Yancey’s “Livers and Diers” is filled with great songs reflecting artistic maturity and dedication, featuring an array of musical styles. featuring an array of musical styles. The album opens with the title track’s alt. country vibe before dropping to the swamp pop goodness of “Underground.” “We’re All to Blame” is a nod to the Grateful Dead’s classic West Coast country rock era. Yancey’s North Alabama roots shine on such bluegrass-infused tracks as “Another Day” and “Eureka.” The diverse collection of songs was a logical, conscience effort on Yancey’s part, in an attempt to “make people uncomfortable and not see what’s coming next” as well as to recognize everyone’s shared, diverse musical tastes. “We don’t listen to one genre,” he explained. “I never did. One of my favorite things to do is sit around a bluegrass circle and try to play bluegrass, but I don’t listen to a whole lot of bluegrass. I also listen to some heady jam-type stuff. I really like Guy Clark and John Prine. So I really tried to encapsulate all that stuff and present it all in that form. I was really trying to make people uncomfortable in a good way.” Yancey’s debut album is available through digital outlets such as Spotify and iTunes. He is currently focused on showcasing his original songs in live performances along the Gulf Coast. Yancey’s inclination to jam makes the live setting ideal for experiencing his original works. For his Dauphin Street Blues Co. gigs, Yancey will be joined by his backing band, the High Hopes. This group features drummer Ethan Snedigar (Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet), guitarist John Cochran (Bodhi Trio) and bassist Lizz Hough, who has been an active and talented hired gun in the local scene.

MUSIC BRIEFS Meat and veggies BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Hash Cabbage Date: Thursday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info. Photo | Facebook | Hash Cabbage A s Mobile’s extended holiday season reaches its midpoint, Azalea City denizens are abuzz with holiday cheer and goodwill. The Brickyard will be accenting this communal joy Dec. 13 with the local debut of an up-and-coming band from the Crescent City — Hash Cabbage, an eclectic five-piece known to everyone from Upper Magazine to the Marigny. Hash Cabbage’s groundwork is “rooted in both rock improv and traditional singer/songwriter structure.” However, Mobile should not expect adherence to any boundaries. Throughout its catalog, Hash Cabbage pulls influences from “Southern rock, improvisational jazz, reggae, funk, outlaw country, all the way to surreal psychedelia.” Delivering on their claim of musical diversity, “Flatbill City” is a grooving, Grateful Deadinspired blues number with a hint of hypnotic Hill Country. Hash Cabbage counters this sound with funky Southern rock masterpieces such as “Tiger Lily.” While the band’s music should be a hit with The Brickyard crowd, if you miss them there, you can catch them at Fairhope’s Bone and Barrel on Dec. 14. Something for everyone Band: Third Voice Date: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Venue: Satori Coffee House, 5460 Old Shell Road, satori-coffee.com Tickets: Free When Lagniappe first spoke with Satori’s new co-owner, Neil Byrne, he pledged his West Mobile institution would feature a diversity of music. Byrne has made good on the promise, with shows featuring everything from jazz to punk. Third Voice will bring a healthy dose of improv to Satori’s stage. Multi-instrumentalist Joel Andrews and percussionist Sam Gaston are the founders of this project. Many have witnessed Andrews’ talents through his work with a number of local musicians. Gaston’s history in the local music scene includes time with legendary heavy metal band Mutant Speed to the Celtic music group Mithril. A performance by Third Voice provides an exotic musical journey for all in attendance. Previous shows have featured mystical sounds from the heart of Arabia as well as hip trips through modern jazz. Andrews and Gaston bring a variety of instruments to the show to assist in these sonic travels, as well as a few surprise guests. ‘Tis the season Band: St. Paul’s Singers Candlelight Christmas Date: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Venue: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4051 Old Shell Road, stpaulschurchmobile.com Tickets: Free From multicolored lights to seasonal decorations, the holidays are filled with powerful images, and the music of the season can be just as evocative. Each year, the St. Paul’s Singers use their “Candlelight Christmas” event to give the gift of music to the Azalea City. This community choral group will perform what has become known as the “Christmas portion” of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” Even though this is a relatively intimate setting for this composition, the performance will evoke an air of grandeur with beautiful vocal work backed by an orchestra. After the performance, the audience is invited to St. Paul’s Parish Hall for a “festive reception with fabulous food and drink.” A “free-will offering” will be taken in order to generate funds for the St. Francis Fund, a ministry of the church which provides financial support to organizations directly assisting local people in need. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | December 12 - December 18 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. DEC 12 Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Chris Gamble Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 7:30p Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 4p / Kyle Wilson, 7p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 8p THURS. DEC 13 Bluegill— Stephen Sylvester Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Hash Cabbage Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Justin Wall, 7:30p Dauphin Street Blues Co— Lee Yankie, 10p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Matt Neese Duo Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Dueling Pianos, 4:30p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 5p / Jonathan Newton, 9p / Kyle Wilson Duo, 9:15p Manci’s— Camm Lewis The Merry Widow— Andrew Combs + The Kernal, 9p FRI. DEC 14 Big Beach Brewing— Poarch Ninjas, 5:30 Bluegill— David Chastang, 32 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 12p / Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— Woo Tones Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt Duo, 6p Brickyard— Harrison McInnis Trio Cedar Street Social Club— Sugarcane Jane Cockeyed Charlie’s— Fat Lincoln Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora-Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p / The Magic Johnson’s, 5:30p / Flip Flop Brothers, 6p / Jay Williams Band, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p IP Casino— Brandon Bennett Elvis My Way Listening Room— Sarah Burton w/Madison Grace LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Manci’s— Delta Smoke Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Funkhouse Fever Trio, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Justin Wall Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Ashley Feller, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Chad Parker Duo Original Oyster House— Jimmy Lee Hanford, 6p SAT. DEC 15 Big Beach Brewing— Dueling Pianos, 3p Bluegill— Anna McElroy, 12p / David Chastang Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Soul River Levee Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p Brickyard— Mario Mena Band Cockeyed Charlie’s— M Bezzle Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Bust Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Trio, 1p / Sugarcane Jane, 2p / Lucky Doggs, 5:30p / Al and Cathy, 6p / Red Clay Strays, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p IP Casino (Studio A)— Brandon Bennett Elvis My Way Listening Room— Charles Mars LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl, 5p Manci’s— Josh Ewing Original Oyster House — Jimmy Lee Hanford, 6p Soul Kitchen— Rumors - A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, 7:30p SUN. DEC 16 Big Beach Brewing— Crackerjack Diamonds Blind Mule— Dear Silas, 7p Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p / Jimmy Lumpkin Band, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jessie Howard, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Tony & Opp, 5:30p Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Songs of Rusty, 12:30p / Perdido Brothers, 4p / Justin Jeansonne, 7p / Albert Simpson, 8:30p Frog Pond— Willie Sugarcapps - w/Will Kimbrough, Grayson Capps, Anthony Crawford, Savana Crawford and Corky Hughes Listening Room— Drew Nix Brandon Laine Coleman and Doc Leytham LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p MON. DEC 17 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p Felix’s— Sergio Rangel Flora-Bama— Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 4p / Justin Jeansonne, 7p / Petty and Pace, 8p TUES. DEC 18 Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 4p / Tim Roberts, 7p / Rick Whaley Duo, 8p Original Oyster House — Drew Bentley

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Slim pickings in cinematic Christmas canon W BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 hen it comes to newer entries to the cinematic Christmas canon, they really don’t make ‘em like they used to. Netflix may please some crowds with its silver fox Santa escapade “The Christmas Chronicles,” while a desperate stab at a seasonal version of “Shakespeare in Love” gave us the dull “The Man Who Invented Christmas.” Neither will be unseating my top holiday choices anytime soon. If there were a recipe for “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” its main ingredient would be cheese. Like a Hallmark movie inexplicably starring Christopher Plummer, this movie about Charles Dickens and the origin of his short book “A Christmas Carol” doubles down on every lame storytelling device. The cheap-looking period piece about Dickens (Dan Stevens) and his life as he wrote his classic holiday story shows him storming around his office, waiting for inspiration to strike. In a very unnecessary bit of explanation, Dickens explains to his maid and audience stand-in that once he comes up with the perfect name for a character, the character appears. Then he comes up with the name “Scrooge,” and Scrooge appears. Lucky for us, Scrooge is played by Christopher Plummer, and if this was just “A Christmas Carol” starring Plummer, we’d be onto something. As the story plods along, each well-known character appears, and it is tantalizing to get teased with these bits of a superior potential film. Nevertheless, we are stuck with Dickens’ writing process, and given maudlin flashbacks to his own childhood, and we see why Dickens was so in tune to the plight of the poor, little urchins and whatnot. It doesn’t sound that bad, but it’s so terribly hammy. Maybe the main ingredient is actually ham. It’s a ham and cheese roll-up, and maybe if it weren’t so long, I could have stomached it in the name of the holiday spirit. Meanwhile, Netflix delivers an old-school Santa story with Kurt Russell, resplendent in a beautifully styled beard (commercial tie-in to a pomade possibly? Because I will pick some up for my husband.) and long, red leather coat, and involving some Christmas Eve misadventure in which tots, inevitably, regain their Christmas spirit. It’s very much a ‘90s-feeling movie, and reminded me of another technically awful Christmas movie I loved as a child, the one with Dudley Moore, “Santa Claus: The Movie.” Like that one, this flick delivers some satisfying Santa details; at my house, we particularly enjoy the design of his sleigh. When Santa first appears, there’s this funny bit where he goes into a bar to enlist help from some adults and knows every one of them because he’s Santa. However, the plot leans too heavily on his knowing people’s secret wishes, and it wears a bit thin. Excessive peril, much of it completely devoid of logic, gets pretty hard to take, and some shoddily animated elves are a bridge too far for me. Eventually Santa gets arrested and ends up doffing his coat and singing “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.” For some, Santa’s jailhouse rock moment, with Steve Van Zandt and his band, will be a highlight; for me, it’s a good time for a much-needed eggnog refill. I don’t know if “The Christmas Chronicles” will stick around for Christmas Future, but it’s a serviceable, if shoddy, visitor for Christmas Present. “The Christmas Chronicles” is currently streaming on Netflix, and by currently, I mean you are probably streaming it right now. “The Man Who Invented Christmas” is available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | Bleecker Street Media / Sony Pictures Classic From left: You probably won’t find “The Man Who Invented Christmas” on any holiday classics lists, but Christopher Plummer plays Scrooge, so that’s something. In “The Wife,” a woman (Glenn Close) questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband (Jonathan Pryce), where he is to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. NEW THIS WEEK THE WIFE NOW PLAYING THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE After nearly 40 years of marriage, Joan (Glenn Close) and Joe Castleman are complements. All listed multiplex theaters. Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, GREEN BOOK grace, charm and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man’s Wife. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Spider-Man mentors a teenager from Brooklyn to become the next web-slinging superhero. This CREED II All listed multiplex theaters. might be good; it’s getting great reviews. All listed multiplex theaters. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET MORTAL ENGINES A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, emerges as the only one who can stop a giant, preda- All listed multiplex theaters. tory city on wheels devouring everything in its path. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee ROBIN HOOD All listed multiplex theaters. Square, AMC Mobile 16 INSTANT FAMILY All listed multiplex theaters. THE MULE Clint Eastwood directs and stars in a story of a hard-charging DEA agent pursuing a drug courier FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD for a Mexican cartel. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square, AMC Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL WIDOWS The extremely foul hard-R “Deadpool 2” has been edited as a PG-13 version, with new scenes Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC starring Fred Savage in an homage to his role in “The Princess Bride.” 34 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Classic Wharf DR. SEUSS All listed multiplex theaters. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB All listed multiplex theaters. THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 HUNTER KILLER All listed multiplex theaters. A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters. VENOM All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS DECEMBER 12, 2018 - DECEMBER 18, 2018 MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS BELLINGRATH GARDENS AND HOME PRESENTS THE 23RD SEASON OF MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS NIGHTLY, 5-9 P.M. THROUGH DEC. 31. VISIT BELLINGRATH.ORG. Photos | Provided GENERAL INTEREST Santa Pet Night Shoppes at Bel Air, Thursday, Dec. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dress your pet and take holiday photos with Santa. Breakfast with Santa, Mobile Breakfast with Santa will be hosted in the Crystal Ballroom of the Battle House Hotel Saturday, Dec. 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Breakfast is buffet style. $25 for adults, $12.50 for children under 12. Reservations required, call 251-338-5441. Lighting up Lafayette The second annual Lighting up Lafayette Christmas Stroll will be Saturday, Dec. 15, 6-8:30 p.m. Kid-friendly event to see lights and Santa. Foot traffic only. Parking available at Dauphin Way Methodist and McGill-Toolen parking lots. Disposable diapers will be collected for Junior League of Mobile Diaper Bank. Breakfast with Santa, Gulf Shores Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. at Erie Meyer Civic Center. Families may enjoy a breakfast spread and photos with Santa. Admission $5, 3 and under free. Visit GulfShoresAL.gov. Mistletoe Market Saturday, Dec. 15, beginning 9 a.m. at Saraland Municipal Annex. Arts, crafts, food, pics with Santa and princess greetings. Watch history come to life USS Alabama and USS Drum Living History Crew will be aboard Saturday, Dec. 15, for their quarterly drill. The Living History Crew is made up of historical reenactors who demonstrate life in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bring a donation to the William F. Green State Veterans Home and receive a $2 discount on each admission. Call 256-630-9634 or 251-4763448, or visit ussalabama.com. BWG guest speaker Bill Finch Award-winning ecologist Bill Finch will be guest speaker at the Baldwin Writers Group on Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. at the Daphne Library. Learn better ways to make nature come alive in your book’s scenes. Visitors welcome. Greefleaf Writers Group Third Saturday each month at Semmes Library on Moffett Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas on Dauphin Island Christmas boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m. at Billy Goat Hole (east end). Call 251-861-5525. St. Mary’s Home Toy Drive Through Thursday, Dec. 20. Drop-off at Maya Luna Mexican Restaurant (4523 St. Stephens Road). Recipients of new, unwrapped gifts will be boys and girls ages 9-18. Contact 251-725-0627. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Christmas at Oakleigh Saturday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. Come see one of Mobile’s oldest homes decorated for the season, learn about Oakleigh’s rich history; with Oakleigh Belles and visit the gift shop. Light refreshments served. Admission $10. Christmas at the Bragg Through Dec. 21, guests are invited to share the spirit of the season at the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion. Tours Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the hour. Admission $10/adults, $5/ children ages 5-12. Private tours available for groups. Call 251-471-6364 or visit braggmitchellmansion.com. Magic Christmas in Lights Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 23rd season of Magic Christmas in Lights nightly, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Visit bellingrath.org. Wales West Arctic Express Now through Dec. 24, take a steam train ride to the North Pole and visit Santa Claus. Petting zoo, pony rides, miniature train rides, a hayless hayride, bounce house and fun artificial snow. Visit waleswestlightrailway.heartlandticket.com. Cruise to Bottle Creek Indian mounds On Dec.15, Blakeley Park offers guided excursions to the Bottle Creek Mounds, 18 earthen mounds built centuries ago by Native Americans. Cruise departs at 9:30 a.m., returns 12:30 p.m.; $35 for adults, $17 for children 6-12. Purchase online at blakeleypark.com/Event. Military Mondays Active-duty military and their families receive a 15 percent discount each Monday of the Magic Christmas in Lights season at Bellingrath, Dec. 17 and 24. Visit bellingrath.org. Winter at The Wharf Ice skating at The Wharf now through Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $10 for skating, $13 for skating and ferris wheel. Horse and carriage rides Dec. 14-16, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission $20 per carriage ride. Visit ALWharf.com for details. Christmas at Conde-Charlotte Museum Enjoy the beauty of the holidays at one of the oldest homes in Alabama through Jan. 5. The Conde-Charlotte Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1. Call 251-432-4722 or visit condecharlotte.com. Celebrate the Gift of Life Thursday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aiello/Buskey Medical Center (424 South Wilson Ave.). Free food, health screenings, giveaway, children’s activities and pictures with Santa. Contact Kathy Perry, 251-436-7632.

Christmas Lessons and Carols Sunday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral. A celebration in scripture and music of Christ’s birth. FUNDRAISERS World AIDS Day To mark the 30th annual World AIDS Day, in recognition of those who have passed away from, been infected with or affected by HIV and AIDS, the HIV Prevention and Care Network Group will hold the “Scarlet Event” Friday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at Cathedral Square. Call 251-690-8167 or 251-690-8170. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Performed by South Baldwin County Community Theatre Dec. 14-16, at 2022 W. 2nd St., Gulf Shores. Visit SBCT.biz for showtimes and tickets. Mobile Symphony Orchestra The Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents its annual holiday program, “‘Tis the Season,” Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Nettles Auditorium at Alabama Coastal Community College in Monroeville and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16 at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile. For showtimes and ticket information visit mobilesymphony.org. 17th annual Santa Run Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. at Carpe Diem Coffee & Tea (4072 Old Shell Road). Twomile fun-run, walk, bike or dog walk for the whole family. Supporting the Mobile Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Pre-register in person at Carpe Diem or at carpe-coffee.com/santarun. MUSEUMS ARTS “Our Beloved Women” The Marx Library at the University of South Alabama will host “Our Beloved Women: Matriarchs of the Poarch Creek” through December. Visit library.southalabama.edu. “Elf” at the Saenger Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $6 adults, $3 children 12 and under, available at Saenger Theatre Box Office or Mobile Civic Center Box Office only. Donations will be accepted by a representative of McKemie Place. Visit mckemieplace.org for a list of needed items. “A Christmas Cabaret” Presented by The PACT students, Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m. at The PACT Facility for Performing Arts. Silent auction, light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of event. Visit thepactmobile.com. Mayan Kids Crafts Sunday, Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m. at History Museum of Mobile. Makeand-take activities include a Mayan headdress and Mayan calendars. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Animation Academy” at The Exploreum Learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated animation, and try your hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” Secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Everest” at Exploreum Celebrate The Exploreum’s 20th anniversary with “Everest.” An international team of climbers ascends Mount Everest in spring 1996. The film depicts the lengthy preparations for the climb, the trek to the summit and the successful return to base camp. Visit exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Annual Christmas Eve Elf Run/Walk Monday, Dec. 24, at 8:15 a.m. in Bienville Square. Dress like your version of an elf or one of Santa’s helpers. We run, walk, crawl, skip or cartwheel beginning at 8:30 a.m. Adult skate night Every second and fourth Sunday each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road) with DJ Beaux, $5. WORKSHOPS Understanding Credit & Credit Reports This workshop is designed to help you understand creditworthiness as seen through creditors’ eyes and all aspects of your personal credit report. Feel free to bring your recent credit report. Monday, Dec. 17, 6-7 p.m. Workshop is free. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Gonzalez, Savarese chosen for Alabama Sports HOF BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY L 40 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy University of South Alabama uis Gonzalez, a former University of South Ala- director of athletics, told Lagniappe while speaking of bama baseball standout who went on to a tremenGonzalez. “He has remained engaged throughout the years dous Major League career, will be inducted into in many ways, which enhances everything we do. the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) as a “He is an advocate, a role model, a donor, a fan, a member of the Class of 2019. generous and thoughtful person with his personal time and, Joining him at the 51st Induction Banquet and Ceremost importantly, a proud Jaguar. We are indeed grateful mony will be Tommie Agee, Bill Burgess, Willie Davfor Luis.” enport, Bud Moore, Antonio Langham, Steve Savarese Gonzalez went on to a very successful pro career after and Catherine Reddick Whitehill. The ceremony will be signing with the Houston Astros in 1988. His number held April 27, 2019, at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel in was retired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, makBirmingham. ing him the first player in the organization’s history to “So honored and blessed to be the first @WeAreSouth_ earn the distinction. He finished his career as the team’s JAGS inducted into the @ASHOF class of 2019,” Gonzalez all-time leader in hits (1,337), doubles (310), runs scored said on his Twitter account following the announcement. (780), home runs (224), RBIs (774), total bases (2,373), A three-year letterman at USA, he twice earned Allbase on balls (650), on-base percentage (.391) and slugAmerica honors. He holds the Jaguar single-season records ging percentage (.529). in RBIs (80) and games played (70), which he produced Gonzalez was a five-time All-Star with Arizona, and in 1988 and 1987, respectively. He was awarded the 2001 Silver Slugger led the Jaguars with 16 home runs in Award. Perhaps his most memorable 1988. Gonzalez’s number was retired achievement came when he delivat USA in 2001 and he was inducted ered his walk-off single in Game 7 into the USA Athletic Hall of Fame of the 2001 World Series off New in 1999. York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, HE IS AN ADVOCATE, A “As many great things as I could which gave the Diamondbacks their ROLE MODEL, A DONOR, say about Luis on the field — freshfirst-ever world championship. man All-American, All-American Gonzalez led the National League A FAN, A GENEROUS AND his junior year when he signed with in hits (206) in 1999 and finished Houston, set numerous Jag records THOUGHTFUL PERSON WITH second in batting average (.336). His — I could say even more about best all-around year came in 2001 HIS PERSONAL TIME AND, him off the field,” Steve Kittrell, when he hit .325 with a career-best the legendary USA baseball coach 57 home runs and 142 RBIs to finish MOST IMPORTANTLY, A who had Gonzalez on his roster, told third in the National League MVP Lagniappe. voting. That season, Gonzalez also PROUD JAGUAR. “Luis was the most well-liked Jagset career highs in triples (7), runs uar I have ever coached — not only scored (128), slugging percentage by his teammates, but students and (.688) and OBP (.429). fans loved him. He was just a good person. Good heart. He was the 2005 Branch Rickey Award recipient for his Supported other teams and always humble. He has always community service following Hurricane Katrina. He was given back both with his time and financial support. I can- inducted into the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall not tell you how fortunate we were to have Luis play for of Fame in 2011. the Jaguars. They do not come any better.” • The first ASHOF class was selected in 1969. The eight Gonzalez’s presence is still being felt on the USA newly elected inductees will bring the total to 361. campus. An indoor practice facility was built next to the In addition to Gonzalez, the name with the most local Stanky Field clubhouse in 2000, and on Feb. 4, 2005, it ties is Steve Savarese. While born in Glencoe, New York, was officially named the Luis Gonzalez Hitting Facility. he grew up in Leeds, Alabama. He became a successThe 8,000-square-foot building has three hitting stations, ful high school football coach and in 1996 took over at two pitching mounds and a locker room for umpires. The Daphne. During his seven-year stint, the Trojans went 77facility is also large enough to conduct infield practice, and 14, won four regional titles and were crowned state chamseveral Jags now in the pros have been known to stop by pions in 2001 with Patrick White at quarterback. Losses to during the offseason to work out there. Hoover in the 2000 and 2003 finals denied Daphne even “He is a true leader of the university, the department more trophies. and the baseball program,” Dr. Joel Erdmann, USA’s In 2004, Savarese crossed Mobile Bay to become head A three-year letterman at USA, Luis Gonzalez twice earned All-America honors and holds the Jaguar single-season records in RBIs (80) and games played (70). coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. The Yellow Jackets went 24-11 in those three seasons, making it to the playoffs each time. Savarese would then leave coaching with a career record of 287-84 to become just the fourth executive director in the history of the Alabama High School Athletic Association in 2007. Full biographies of the other inductees can be found at ashof.org. For information on attending the ceremony, contact the ASHOF Museum at 205-323-6665. University of Mobile soccer • Senior defender Nathaniel Bedai was named Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Defensive Player of the Year. The Rams concluded the regular season with seven shutouts and allowed only a single goal in seven other games. Joining Bedai on the first-team squad was sophomore forward Victor Pimentel, who finished the season with 10 goals and led the Rams with six assists. On the second-team list were senior goalkeeper Guilherme Altoe and sophomore forward Ronaldo Fortune, along with team captain and senior midfielder Matthew McArthur. Freshman midfielder Yazid Omri was named to the alltournament team. Senior forward Colleen Kennedy was named to the women’s SSAC firstteam unit, along with junior defender Heidi Giles. On the second-team roster were junior forward Cheyne Bush, senior midfielder Noemi Mallett, junior midfielder Abi Bush and senior defender Zoe Phillips. On the all-freshman squad was midfielder Nadia Soderberg, also on the all-tournament roster.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC There’s no Bama Bump and surely no Bama Bust BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER H ave you heard the one about Nick Saban wearing out his players while they’re at Alabama, leaving them with nothing in the tank for when they arrive in the NFL? It’s commonly referred to as the Bama Bust, not to be confused with the Bama Bump, which attempts to explain the phenomenon of Alabama recruits being ranked too highly simply because they are Alabama recruits. Both theories are equally wrong. In the case of the Bama Bump, it only stands to reason that if Saban deems a player good enough to sign with Alabama, then those folks doing the rankings should take that expert opinion into consideration. If they have done that in the past, they would have already been proven right. Here are the conclusive results about all of those five-star recruits who arrive in Tuscaloosa. According to research from Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Alabama’s five-star recruits are picked in the first round at a rate of 48.3 percent, while five-star recruits that go to any other school are selected at a 17 percent clip. In other words, those five-star recruits signing with Alabama are anything but overrated. Either that or they are being developed at a much higher level than those high school stars who go elsewhere. If there was ever a statistic that belonged on Alabama recruiting material, that is it. Go to Alabama as a five-star player and leave as a NFL first-round pick. But what about the theory that those players are burned out by Saban’s Process and aren’t in a position, physically, to live up to their NFL draft hype? Like the Bama Bump nonsense, the numbers don’t support that theory. This weekend alone is proof of that. There were three remarkable performances during last week’s NFL schedule. All three featured former Alabama stars. It started Thursday night with Derrick Henry carrying the ball 17 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans. That included an iconic 99-yard run that matched Tony Dorsett for the longest in NFL history. Then came Sunday’s Miami Miracle, in which Kenyan Drake scored a touchdown on the last play of the game to beat the New England Patriots. Many college football fans watched that incredible play and immediately thought of Drake’s kickoff return touchdown to help Alabama beat Clemson in the national championship game. Then came the late-afternoon nationally televised game. Amari Cooper recorded 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including a touchdown to win the game on the final play of overtime. Henry, Drake and Cooper were the standout performers last week, but they’re far from the only former Alabama players starring in the NFL. Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Jackson has scored five touchdowns in his first two pro seasons. The only other defensive player to ever match that number is Erik McMillan of the New York Jets in 1988-89. Jackson still has a chance to eclipse that mark during the rest of this season. C.J. Mosley of Theodore has been to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons, including the last two. He was second-team AllPro in each of those seasons and this year has a chance to be recognized as the best linebacker in the NFL. Julio Jones of Foley was voted by his peers as the fourth-best player in the NFL regardless of position. His statistics so far in his career have him in the conversation for the best wide receiver to ever play in the NFL. Jones’ teammate with the Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley, would be a serious candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year if not for the year of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Even wide receiver Robert Foster, who never had more than 119 receiving yards in a season while at Alabama, went for more than 100 receiving yards for THERE ISN’T ENOUGH TIME OR NEWSPRINT AVAILABLE TO MENTION EVERY FORMER ALABAMA PLAYER WHO IS PERFORMING WELL IN THE NFL. BUT TURN ON ANY NFL GAME THESE DAYS AND YOU’LL SEE AN ALABAMA PLAYER MAKING AN INTERCEPTION, A TACKLE OR A TOUCHDOWN.” the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Also last week, former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram scored another touchdown for the surging New Orleans Saints. And Minkah Fitzpatrick started at his fourth difference position in the Miami secondary in this, his rookie season. There isn’t enough time or newsprint available to mention every former Alabama player who is performing well in the NFL. But turn on any NFL game these days and you’ll see an Alabama player making an interception, a tackle or a touchdown. The Bama Bust narrative was never based in fact. But the play this past week — particularly by Henry, Drake and Cooper — should put an end to any of that nonsense. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE HOROSCOPES MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT ANSWERS FROM PAGE 38 42 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— Having spent many a night drunk on the streets of Fairhope, you petition the probate court to rename yourself Entertainment District. Your lucky Christmas event is Breakfast with Santa. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — In celebration of the life of Queen G, Ruth Gaynell Mathers, you dye your hair red and make a sad attempt to replicate her fried oyster recipe. Your lucky Christmas event is Lighting Up Lafayette. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — In an urgent message to Santa, you offer to sacrifice your entire 2018 wishlist for some simple cooperation between Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the Mobile City Council. Your lucky Christmas event is the Saraland Mistletoe Market. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Accepting a bully’s double dog dare, you’ll get your tongue stuck on a frozen LimeBike. Your lucky Christmas event is the Dauphin Island boat parade. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — Finally recovering from the office Christmas party, you swear off alcohol and karaoke until December 2019. Your lucky Christmas event is Christmas at Oakleigh. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Adopting the business approach of “two Sister Sledges are better than one,” you open a moving service called “One Man and a Truck.” Your lucky Christmas event is Christmas at the Bragg. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Provoked by a positive cuisine review, you’ll visit Texas de Brazil and consume an entire barnyard. Your lucky Christmas event is the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “‘Tis the Season” concert. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Inspired by Kathy Chan’s celestial jewelry exhibit at the Gulf Coast Exploreum, you gift your significant other a necklace of Uranus for Christmas. Your lucky Christmas event is Bellingrath’s Magic Christmas in Lights. LEO (7/23-8/22) — Irritated by Alabama Power’s backtracking on the removal of coal ash from Plant Barry, you begin to package all your household garbage and ship it to P.O. Box 242, Birmingham, AL 35292. Your lucky Christmas event is Winter at The Wharf. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — High on gingerbread, you’ll chain yourself to a tree in Bienville Square and refuse to surrender until all tree trimming specialists dress like Leatherface. Your lucky Christmas event is the 17th annual Santa Run. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — Not much of a graceful dancer, you’ll pull your Achilles tendon performing a demi-pointe somewhere between “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Arabian Dance.” Your lucky Christmas event is holiday movies at the Saenger Theatre. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Hearing that Satori Coffee House welcomes artists of all walks, you attempt to display the Xeroxes you made of your butt in 1998. Your lucky Christmas event is the Bienville Square Elf Run.

STYLE FEATURE Art of the cosmos has come to Mobile BY CATHERINE RAINEY, CONTRIBUTING WRITER I make stories for people of all ages.’ In this gallery, I talk about the Earth, Sun and planets and that they are beautiful gemstones.” Her love of storytelling derived from her father, who often told tales of philosophers, historians and scientists. “When I was very young, around 5 or 6 years old, there were no toys; most of the time parents would tell stories to entertain.” Chan lived in Taiwan at the time and every night after dinner, they would sit in their garden. “My father would tell us about Napoleon, Confucius; the first time he told us to look at the stars, I looked up and, being a child so small — that was very impressive!” Allen McNeil, early childhood coordinator and curator of exhibits at The Exploreum, explained how distinctive and innovative Chan’s work is. “Being a jewelry exhibit, ‘Celestial Dreams’ is a truly unique show for The Exploreum. Not only is this a beautifully curated exhibition,” he said, “but it is also neatly tied into our mission of providing innovative experiences in the science field to Mobilians. Each work is inspired by the solar system and the history of space exploration.” Chan would like people to absorb more from her art than simply viewing a glamorously ethereal and well-made piece of jewelry. “I want them to understand more about planets and space.” In one of her pieces, she has made a solar system where she reduced the astronomical units from Earth to the Sun into millimeters. This is to show students the distance is not quite linear like many other models or pictures portray. “For the adults, I want them to see the details. Some [works] are done with granulation, which is very tedious. Some pieces are handmade straight from gold. There are Photo | Submitted t’s the middle of the night and you’re gazing through a telescope to glimpse the wonders of space. A meteor shoots past your lens and constellations of stars and planets phase into focus. The view is spectacular, yet you wish the depths of space were more tangible from Earth. If only you could touch that brightly burning star. Could this surreal sight possibly be created as a palpable art form? Kathy Chan has put this question to the test with her exhibit “Celestial Dreams: The Art of Space Jewelry,” which is currently being exhibited at the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center. Using precious minerals, gems and metals ranging from diamonds, sapphires, rubies and pearls to gold and platinum, among other elements, she has created jewelry that is not only able to be held and worn, but displayed. “I liked to sew,” Chan mused on her idea about using art in various ways. “I would make skirts that could turn into a cape, hats that would turn into scarves. I always had a viewpoint that if I made one thing, it should be able to be utilized in many different ways. And since I am using the most expensive materials, I better make it that way!” Many of her works are composed of several individual pieces working together. One of these compositions, titled “The Challenger,” deconstructs into a large pendant brooch and two earrings. This creation not only serves to honor the astronauts who lost their lives in the 1984 Challenger shuttle explosion, but to illustrate the story of the shuttle breaking apart during its ill-fated trip to an orbit around the Earth. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville contacted Chan about possibly exhibiting her jewelry. This led to her coming to Mobile to train members of the Exploreum staff on her work. “I had already made art pertaining to space and the planets, so I thought, ‘let’s choose the pieces that can The Gulf Coast Exploreum is hosting an exhibit of celestial jewelry by Huntsville-based artist Kathy Chan. many many different methods that we can work with. “A true standout work for me is a larger-scale piece where visitors can view a solar eclipse. A pearl serves as a moon, which viewers can line up perfectly with a large glass sun to create the appearance of a partial or total eclipse,” McNeil said. “I especially enjoy watching families interact with this piece. It is such a wonderful experience to see our exhibits facilitating multigenerational learning.” Chan’s love of space grew from her father’s anecdotes into a lifestyle of art and study. From her birth in China and childhood in Taiwan, Chan is a world traveler. She has lived in Brazil and England, where she married her husband, then moved to Turkey and California. She now resides in Alabama with her husband and three children, where she obtained degrees in French and fine art at The University of Alabama in Huntsville. You can view Chan’s artwork at the Gulf Coast Exploreum through Dec. 23. For more information, visit exploreum.com or call 251-208-6893. December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE BOOZIE We are the world BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY T hey say “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” But with so many parties and so many presents to buy and wrap, and so many friends and family members to disappoint because you just can’t do it all, I’m not so sure it’s all that wonderful. I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed this year. I know, I know. Boo hoo, Boozie. I know you don’t come here to hear me bellyache. You come here for the scoop and that’s what I’m going to give you. So sit down, relax and enjoy. I’m going to try and do the same thing after I scratch this thing out! (Local) celebrities, they’re just like us! It’s been a little quiet on the celebrity-sighting front since Vince Vaughn and Liam Hemsworth finished filming their flick here and left town. But I did have a spy file a report about one of our favorite local celebs, WKRG news anchor Peter “the Silver Fox” Albrecht. The spy reported seeing him in the Dollar Tree near the mall, (allegedly) “buying Sprees, dish soap and maybe batteries.” The spy said another lady in line recognized him and got very excited. See, who cares about Liam when you’ve got Pete! Lagniappe World HQ was transformed into a red and Lagniappe purple Christmas wonderland for its annual holiday party last Friday night. The food from Stevie’s Kitchen was delish, and the drinks, oh how they were Well, kids, that’s all I got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ “Rocket Man” lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! F U T U R E S H O C K 44 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Boozie Spy Lagniappe Christmas party hits all the notes a-flowing, which helped get everyone socially lubricated enough for a night of karaoke hosted by the fabulous Dalton Muse. Lagniappe arts editor Kevin Lee and sports reporter Mark Bryant gave a particularly wonderful rendition of “Rocket Man” in William Shatner style. Mrs. Kevin Lee (or as we refer to her, Mrs. Klee) impressed with some Crystal Gayle, while reporter Dale Liesch lovingly dedicated the Train song “Meet Virginia” to co-publisher Rob Holbert, as Train is one of his favorite bands. Holbert even jumped in at the end to sing this tune along with Liesch, as it is one of his all-time faves. Reporter Jason Johnson showed he could do more than just cover cops and the county by belting out Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” Mrs. Rob Holbert gave us a little Shania Twain and impressed us much. And copublisher Ashley Trice and her husband Frank “sang” a festive version of a Divinyls song, “I Touch My Elf.” I’m told the sound was reminiscent of a cat being murdered. The highlight of the evening was at the end, though, when the staff came together to spread peace, joy and harmony by singing “We Are the World.” A good time was had by all. And many people felt terrible the next day, as it should be.

December 12, 2018 - December 18, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

