Lagniappe: December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018  

GOING POSTAL Something stinks Editor: The old shell game is alive and being worked on seniors. Social Security benefit letters went out this month showing a 2 percent raise, which was immediately taken back through a $25 raise in Medicare insurance premiums. Premiums for Medicare for 2017 were $109; for 2018, the premium will be $134 per month. Additionally, there are co-pays for drugs, doctors and testing for treatment, etc. Co-pays are money you pay out of your pocket and can range from $1 to thousands of dollars. The 2 percent “cost of living” inflates the amount you receive so you are unable to offset some bills, such as rent and energy, or qualify for food stamps. Income causes denial when you apply for help. On paper you have a lot of money. But that doesn’t help when you run out of money before you run out of month. Utilities are going to increase. Mobile water is going up 5 percent in 2018 and 5 percent again in 2019. Insurance has increased, home in 2017 and auto every six months upon renewal. Food prices have gone up. Gasoline prices are expensive, going up and down to around $2.09 a gallon for low octane. The cost-of-living shell game has been getting serious from the time since Obama was in office and seems as though it is getting worse with Trump becoming the president. The Social Security fund has been raided on a regular basis. Think of the people that pay into the fund for years and do not survive to collect. Then there are foreign students that work part-time and have standard withholding out of paychecks that contain Social Security withholdings paid into the fund but never collected. Same with illegals. What “slush fund” do you think is used when the politicians pay off sexual harassment claims or pay for a bridge to nowhere or even to fund a building never staffed or used? There is never a move to pay the money back. Instead, there’s a deal to pay back some of the money, if at all. This penalizes all the hardworking, honest folks. These are my observations and firm beliefs. Francis E. Hervert Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Humility makes us real Dear Ashley and Rob, On Dec. 9, I wrote y’all a rather rude and snarky letter regarding the upcoming Alabama Senate race, Roy Moore versus Doug Jones, based on your published opinions in the Lagniappe Dec. 6, 2017, edition. As things turned out, you were both correct in your assessment of Moore — I was wrong. Please accept this note as my personal apology to Lagniappe and to yourselves. Bobby Walsh Mobile You are appreciated Editor: Wow. Spent last weekend in Mobile at an Airbnb in the Oakleigh Garden District, just off George Street. The host had a copy of your newspaper on the coffee table. Print journalism is not dead. Your commentary, “Counting down to the end of this race …” is a masterpiece. I’m not sure of your political leanings but you managed to address the Roy Moore issue with great clarity and balance. You are spot on when you pointed out the trap the Republicans built for themselves in this election. I might add that I am not surprised Roy Moore lost the election. The neighborhood near my Airbnb was festooned with Doug Jones lawn signs. I bet they are still up. Take a left off Government Street down George Street. You can perhaps verify my observation. Enjoyed my stay in Mobile. We did the tourist “things” including the wonderful USS Alabama memorial park. As a Georgia boy I love these olde Southern cities with oak trees and moss. My best wishes to you for the holiday season. I’m sure you are not a “Luciferian.” John Shaver Bradenton, Florida

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Trust issues TRUSTEES FOR PRIVATE FAIRHOPE SCHOOL AT ODDS BY JOHN MULLEN T rustees on the board of the Marietta Johnson Organic School Education Fund, was which started to help fund one of the oldest private schools in Baldwin County, are at odds over funding from the trust. On one side is Director Jessie Patterson, who says the school is in danger of closing because the trustees stopped funding in April. Patterson runs the school and is also one of the trustees. “Brian Dasinger is insisting that I have been stealing money,” Patterson said. “That was in April. Immediately after that I took all the records over to the Fairhope Police Department and asked them to look through it and verify there wasn’t any missing money. He submitted it to the DA, Judge Wilters. … They have the records, the trustees have the records. There’s not missing money. I didn’t steal anything. But he is still insistent on this.” Dasinger, also a trust board member, said the documents Patterson turned over were his personal Quickbooks documents on the school THE GOAL IS TO CREATE A LIFELONG LEARNER, A CRITICAL THINKER AND HOPEFULLY WITH AN ARTISTIC, CREATIVE SIDE. finances. The other trustees are seeking bank records and Dasinger says they have been subpoenaed. Dasinger, who is a candidate for Baldwin County District Judge, and his wife, Amanda, and fellow trustee Harold Lanier all voted to stop the funding until an accounting can be made for the funds Patterson has received in the past, specifically a disbursement of $155,000 in April 2016. “After viewing the account, we soon discovered that a transfer of $155,000 had been made in April 2016,” he said. “This was the first that any of us had heard about this transfer.” A recent lawsuit by former trustee Earl Black resulted in the mediation and an audit to find out where the $155,000 went was part of that agreement. “We had a mediation with the plaintiffs in the Black vs. Marietta Johnson Organic School case on Oct. 11 and came to what we thought was an agreement,” Dasinger said. “Part of the terms of that agreement was that there would be a ‘forensics audit’ of the school going back to 2011 and that after the said audit was completed, we would determine a percentage of the trust account’s principal to be distributed to the school.” Patterson said the Dasingers and Harold Lanier changed the terms of the mediation agreement by seeking the forensic audit. “Brian and Amanda called a trustee meeting after the mediation agreement to change the terms,” Patterson said. “They want to separate the power to adjust percentage from the audit. And they want the audit to be a forensic audit. Harold Lanier also insists that all of the money for the settlement come from the income for the trust that would be going to the school and not from the trust itself.” The Black lawsuit is just one of three filed recently over the school, including one filed by Dasinger after he said Patterson tried to have the school board oust him, Amanda, Laura Velky and Sam Reddy during an April 9 meeting. “Members were illegally removed from the board,” Dasinger said. “For one, they did not have a quorum to conduct any business that night after we all left. Secondly, the school board of directors has no authority to remove a trustee. This issue was subsequently brought to the attention of the other party to the Black vs. Marietta Johnson Organic School lawsuit and they agreed that we would remain on the trust board and that no new ‘voting’ members could be appointed to the trust board while this matter is legally pending.” Dasinger also said trust funding was never intended for the operation of the school as Patterson says. “Trust documents do not allow for anything other than disbursements of up to 10 percent of the principal for ‘capital improvements,’” Dasinger said. “The trust and school were not set up whereby the school would be dependent on the trust to operate. The school should be self-sustaining and should be fine on its own merit, running off of tuition and fundraising.” Patterson, Dasinger said, has claimed several times the school would have to close unless more funding was released by the trust. “Since April, the Board of Trustees has withheld the regular monthly distributions of trust income on which the school relies to cover basic operating expenses, pay employee salaries and maintain the property and buildings,” Patterson wrote in a news release about the conflict. Dasinger says the school is in no danger of closing. “We have not blocked Jessie Patterson or the school board from remaining fully operational,” he said. “In fact, he was able to open the school this fall with the full knowledge that there would be no trust funds available until the excess distributions were recovered or the court in the [Black case] ordered otherwise. “None of us want to see the school close down. Jessie Patterson has been making out like we want the school to close down and that could not be any further from the truth.” The school was started in 1907 by Marietta Johnson. It has had several names over the years, but in the 1970s it was christened under its current name. “In the 1970s it became a nonprofit and they set up the trust and they had to create a formal name,” Patterson said. “Their legal name is the Marietta Johnson School of Organic Education.” There are about 30 kids enrolled in the school. “It’s basically promotes experiential hands-on, student-led learning,” Patterson said. “The goal is to create a lifelong learner, a critical thinker and hopefully with an artistic, creative side.” D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | CRIME Judicial override JUDGE REJECTS JURY’S RECOMMENDATION, SENTENCES DOUBLE MURDERER TO LIFE BY JASON JOHNSON A fter being convicted two times for the same 2009 double murder, Derrick Penn avoided capital punishment a second time last week when a recommended death sentence was overruled by Circuit Judge Rick Stout, who instead handed down a life sentence. As Lagniappe previously reported, Penn was convicted in 2011 for breaking into the apartment of his estranged wife, Janet Penn, and fatally shooting her in front of her 17-year-old daughter. He then beat her boyfriend, Demetrius Powe, to death with the gun after it jammed. Penn was sentenced to death at the time, but that conviction was overturned in 2014 following an appeal brought by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a nonprofit organization that has successfully challenged multiple capital convictions in Mobile County. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals agreed with EJI that trial Judge Charles Graddick failed to properly limit the jury’s consideration of a restraining order Janet previously sought against Penn. State law also prohibits using “collateral bad acts” as evidence in criminal trials. Penn has never denied killing Janet or Powe — not in his original trial or in the retrial held in October. He claims he didn’t break into Janet’s apartment and that the killings were not premeditated, but that version of events has been rejected by a jury twice now. The 2011 capital murder trial was the first under Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich’s leadership, and just a month after taking office she prosecuted and secured Penn’s conviction and death sentence herself. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | She still recalls it as a “horrific, horrible, gruesome double murder.” “This was telling people you’re going to kill them and then carrying out that act by breaking into the home where Janet Penn was living and gunning her down,” Rich said. “This was a 17-year-old girl watching her mother flee and fight for her life, running from [Penn] into the bathroom, only to watch him break the door down and shoot her in the back.” Rich said Powe’s death was more graphic, and most of it was captured in an audio recording of the 911 call he placed before he was beaten to death. That recording was one of many pieces of disturbing evidence two local juries and both victims’ families have sat through twice. “When the case got reversed on a technicality there was no question that we would try it again because that’s our job,” she said. “If we wanted to take the easy way out we would have made a plea deal, but we tried the case again and we put two families through hell in not one but two capital murder trials. We revictimized them twice.” At the second trial in October, prosecutors presented the same case and got the same unanimous conviction. Unlike some recent capital murder retrials, the second jury actually had more votes in favor of the death penalty than the first. In 2011 the vote was 10-2 for death, in 2017 it was 11-1. At Penn’s Dec. 20 sentencing hearing, Judge Stout overruled the jury’s recommendation for the death penalty and instead sentenced Penn to life in prison without the possibility of parole. For Rich and her team of pros- December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018 ecutors, the decision was pretty disappointing. “Penn had zero remorse. He got up in open court and blamed the victim, Janet Penn. Even after that, Judge Stout decided to to impose life without the possibility of parole,” Rich said. “We’re extremely upset because we’re sad for both of these victims and both of their families.” Lagniappe reached out to Stout about his decision in Penn’s sentence. A response has not been received, although it would be fairly unusual for any judge to discuss a ruling in the media. Whatever the reason, the decision was unusual for Stout, who in 17 years on the bench has never overruled a jury-recommended sentence in a capital case before Penn’s. His record also indicates he’s imposed death sentences when they’ve been recommended, even recently. In 2015, Stout sentenced John DeBlase and Heather Keaton to death for conspiring to murder DeBlase’s two children. He sentenced Garrett Dotch to death in 2008 for the murder of his girlfriend, Timarla Taldon, and when that case is retried in 2018 it will be back in his courtroom. The departure from Penn’s recommended sentence isn’t just unusual for Stout. It’s only the third time in the past 40 years it has happened in Mobile County, which was recently labeled an “outlier” for its high number of imposed death sentences. It’s also a bit unusual Stout was able to overrule a jury’s recommendation at all since a 2017 law took away judges’ ability to do so in capital cases. However, there has been some legal argument about whether that law applies to those who were charged before it went into effect. It’s worth noting that Stout cannot run for re-election because of an Alabama law barring judges and university trustees from seeking re-election if they’re 70 or older. At age 71, Stout won’t be able to seek another term when his current term ends in 2018. In the meantime, Rich’s office has at least four pending capital cases, including likely trials for Derrick Dearman, who killed five adults and an unborn child at a house in Citronelle last year, and Christopher Knapp, who, along with Summer Everett, was charged with aggravated child abuse and capital murder for the death of 20-month-old Dakota Burke in 2015. While Rich has been very vocal about her displeasure with Stout’s sentencing, she also said decisions like this would affect the way her office pursues capital cases going forward. “It’s disheartening, but it isn’t discouraging,” she said. “We’re not going to let this change anything about what we’re doing here in our office.”

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Line of duty BCSO DEPUTY RECOVERING AFTER SHOTGUN BLAST TO FACE BY DALE LIESCH A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after he was shot twice while responding to a domestic violence call in Stockton. Cpl. Mike Walker suffered sustained shotgun blasts to the face and chest on Tuesday, Dec. 19. He was discharged from USA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and underwent outpatient surgery on Thursday, Dec. 21, according to a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “The Walker family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for all the prayers, calls, visits and support at this time,” the statement read. “As Cpl. Walker continues his recovery they also ask you please respect their privacy during this time.” Walker is a nine-year veteran of the BCSO. Before joining the sheriff’s office, Walker spent time with the Mobile Police Department and was a U.S. Marine before that, Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said at a press conference. The shooter was identified as 37-year-old Forrest Carl Bullin, of Stockton. Bullin is charged with attempted murder and assault. He was released on $1 million and $500,000 worth of bonds, respectively. Lt. Bill Cowan, a public information officer for the Baldwin County major crimes unit, said at a press conference that at about 8:42 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on State Highway 59 in Stockton. The report was that a female victim had been thrown from a vehicle, over a guardrail and down an embankment, Cowan said. At approximately 1:07 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies learned of Bullin’s location at a residence in Stockton. “While approaching the residence, deputies were fired upon,” Cowan said. Both deputies and Bullin returned fire. Once the shooting began, SWAT officials were called in, Cowan said. At approximately 5:58 a.m. Bullin was taken into custody, Cowan said. Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters told reporters that Bullin had been free on bond for three previous misdemeanor charges during the time of the shooting. Following the shooting, Walker was in serious but stable condition, Mack said. “He is expected to recover,” Mack told reporters. “It will be a long road for Mike.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Termination recommendation BALDWIN SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER TEACHER’S EMPLOYMENT T BY LAGNIAPPE STAFF he Baldwin County Board of Education is set to consider terminating a Daphne Elementary School teacher at a January meeting, but it’s unclear why. William “Billy” Davis, a tenured physical education teacher, was placed on administrative leave in October and Superintendent Eddie Tyler said he recommended Davis be terminated about a month later. “As your Superintendent, please know that I take any concerns related to the safety and welfare of our students very seriously and will continue to take appropriate action when necessary to protect our students,” Tyler wrote. “[William Davis] was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 20, and he was notified of my recommendation to terminate him on Nov. 9.” Davis entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor July 19 in Baldwin County District Court, agreeing to a pre-trial diversion, which included “in patient rehabilitation for mental health, no contact with victim” and “no contact with victim’s residence.” Davis’ ex-wife, who filed for divorce in April after nearly 27 years of marriage, initially told the court “the defendant has a lengthy historical pattern of physical and verbal abuse against the plaintiff. “The Plaintiff is in possession of multiple recordings of the Defendant’s threats to kill her, kill himself, and other family members,” the complaint reads. “The Defendant has been known to carry weapons including knives, and has exhibited extremely erratic and bizarre behavior in the past when faced with the possibil- ity of the dissolution of his marriage.” The former couple had three children together, two over the age of 18 and third, with special needs, who was more recently adopted. Their mother retained full custody of the younger child in the divorce and has since filed to terminate Davis’ parental rights, although Judge Michelle Thomason ruled this month Baldwin County was not the proper jurisdiction to do so. As far as his misdemeanor charge, a statement by his ex-wife claims that in early May 2017, a few weeks before the end of the school year, Davis violated the protective order by following her to her gym, sending threatening and demeaning text messages, and showing up at her house uninvited. Allegedly on May 30, when the child was visiting his father, Davis left the child with his sister, telling her “he was going to find [his ex-wife] and take care of [her] once and for all.” She wrote that she had her father retrieve the child, and then spent a night in a hotel. “He is mentally unstable and growing more unstable as time goes on,” she wrote. “I feel he is a direct threat to me and my 4-year-old son.” Davis was also identified by Tyler as the school employee at the center of a DPD investigation into a complaint from “a concerned parent,” one who spoke at the December school board meeting. Capt. Judson Beedy of the Daphne Police Department said there was an active investigation, but Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters later said there was a lack of evidence in the complaint. D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | ‘An inherent risk’ JONES’ BIPARTISAN MESSAGE WAS HIS OWN A BY JASON JOHNSON few things made Doug Jones’ win in Alabama’s special Senate election a reality: African-Americans, women and millennials showed up to the polls and thousands of Republicans opted to stay home or cast write-in votes for someone other than Roy Moore. That’s according to Joe Trippi, a senior strategist for the Jones campaign, who told Lagniappe clearly that if any of those hadn’t panned out, the results would have likely been different. Yet, despite a campaign that was polarizing in a number of ways, Trippi believes it was Jones’ mantra of “common ground” and “compromise” that brought the elements of his victory together on election day. “Today, you’ve got this sort of national politics that has become so tribal to a point both sides are wary of compromise,” Trippi said. “[Jones] wanted to be out there in the face of that polzaring wind, talking about common ground and working across the aisle. The big question, even inside the campaign, was can you do that and still get the kind of turnout you need from your base?” The answer appears to be yes. Jones managed to secure a majority in the tightly contested race and is headed to Washington as Alabama’s first Democratic U.S. Senator in 25 years. Trippi, who’s worked campaigns around the country, said the team behind Jones was always aware of what it would take to get him there. A successful campaign in Alabama couldn’t cater to Democrats alone, which explains why Jones’ tone in speeches and advertisements often straddled the party line. He focused on “kitchen table issues” with a broader appeal such as jobs and health care, while playing lightly into issues conservative voters look for such as for the 2nd Amendment and Christian values. In today’s hyperpartisan political climate, where compro- 8 | L AG N I A P P E | mise is sometimes viewed with disdain, Trippi said “there was no certainty” in how well that message would resonate, especially in a state President Donald Trump swept just a year earlier with 28 percentage points to spare. If there were doubts, though, Trippi said the message of the campaign remained constant because it was the same message Jones had been repeating from the beginning. “There was an inherent risk in it, but that message came from Doug Jones. He knew Alabama, and he believed Alabama wanted to move forward and pull together,” Trippi added. “It’s easy to deliver a message when a candidate actually believes in it.” According to Trippi, one way the campaign tried to avoid partisanship was to keep things focused on Jones and Alabama, not Washington, the Senate or the GOP’s slim majority. He said that’s one reason why the campaign limited the involvement of national Democratic figures where it could, with exceptions for campaign stops with former Vice President Joe Biden and others, plus a robocall to voters recorded by former President Barack Obama. However, with a Senate seat on the line and an ambitious legislative agenda, Trump frequently brought Washington to Alabama through public endorsements of Moore, a rally in nearby Pensacola and tweets that attempted to paint Jones as a “Schumer/Pelosi puppet.” “When the [campaign] becomes nationalized, Republicans tend to say, ‘Oh yea, I’m a Republican,’ and people go to their corners. Our whole campaign was against that,” Trippi said. “We tried to avoid it, but you can’t control Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump — they’re going to try to nationalize the race, and every time they did, it worked. For a few days, we’d see a change in our polling.” Despite chatter in the media suggesting a win in deep-red December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018 Alabama was very unlikely, Trippi said there were signs along the way that a “sizable group of Republicans” might be open to a moderate Democrat campaigning on “common ground.” Given Moore’s political history and the fractured GOP primary that put him on the ballot, Trippi said some of their support could have had as much to do with the opponent as it did Jones. “The reality is Roy Moore did more to raise money for us than anybody out there,” Trippi said. “I remember the day after the runoff the phone was ringing off the hook with Republicans calling in to donate money to Doug Jones. For me, that was one of the most stunning moments in the entire campaign.” Of course, what put the election in the forefront of national news was the fallout from a bombshell report published by the The Washington Post in November that launched a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Moore dating back to the 1970s. Over the final month of the race, nine women accused Moore of behavior ranging from unwanted romantic attention to outright sexual assault. He denied all the allegations. Trippi said he remembers when the story came out by what was going on with the campaign at the time. It was the end of a run of TV spots focusing on “compromise and civility” and Jones had just pulled into “a statistical dead heat” with Moore by the campaign’s own polling. The campaign had “no idea that story was in the works” before it was published, according to Trippi. He said it also didn’t change their approach to the race much, other than highlighting conservatives such as Sen. Richard Shelby who ultimately retracted their support for Moore. If anything, Trippi said the scandal was somewhat of a distraction, and one that quickly brought on the kind of vitriolic partisanship the campaign had worked hard to steer clear of. “In a lot of ways, it really disrupted the race,” he said. “It was no longer about a guy who prosecuted the Ku Klux Klan for the 16th Street [Baptist Church] bombing versus a guy who had been removed from office twice. In a strange way, the whole race became: Are these allegations true or not?” Since the election, much ink has been spilled over what Jones’ victory means for Republicans in the 2018 midterms. Some have suggested the upset could be a sign of an edge for Democrats, but that’s not what Trippi took away from the campaign or Jones’ success in Alabama. “There is a hunger for someone who casts aside the hostile and ugly politics of Washington and rises above party to seek common ground, and I think that’s the big message for 2018 to both parties,” he said. “That’s the message Alabama sent the country. Whether Washington gets that message or not is something else entirely.”

COMMUNITY NEWS STRIKERS CLUB INC. PRESENTS 12 YOUNG WOMEN TO SOCIETY Twelve young ladies made their debut at the annual ball of the Strikers Club Inc. on December 22 at The Locale. The debutantes who made their debut were: Debutante India Alexander Daughter of Tommie & Shalonda Perine and James Johnson Auburn University at Montgomery Debutante Amari Johnson Daughter of Darrylyne ColstonJohnson Auburn University at Montgomery Debutante Abrey Battle Daughter of Dr. Eric and Ashly Battle Auburn University at Montgomery Debutante Niya Kimbell Daughter of Wendy JohnsonÂ & the late Anthony Johnson Auburn University at Montgomery Debutante Mariah Davenport Debutante Emani Dotch Daughter of Trithenia & Roderick Ferrell, Sr. University of Alabama at Birmingham Daughter of Jamile & Jabari Dotch Alabama A & M University Debutante Aniya Moffett Debutante Kianee Sampson Daughter of Lakeshia Moffett & Karsten Sneed Alabama A & M University Daughter of Marlon & Tiffani Sampson Alabama State University Debutante Shelby Rose Hall Daughter of Hon. Shelbonnie & Dr. Tim Hall Sr. Florida A & M University Debutante Kiara Summers Daughter of Wanda Summers-VearÂ & Timothy Vear University of South Alabama Debutante Diamonique Jamison Daughter of Tennille Thomas & Dominick Jamison Bishop State Community College Debutante Morghann Williams Daughter of Anjelisa F. Thomas and Larry (Julia) Williams Jr. Bishop State Community College Leonard Stewart Jr. was honored as the Striker of the Year. D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Thank you 2017, a coulmnist’s dream ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018 exciting field of “cool sculpting.” So the year that began with him fighting for his political life ends with him freezing fat. Locally we’ve had our own insanity, which came primarily in the form of former Mayor Sam Jones waiting until the very last minute to launch probably the worst political campaign ever run by someone who once actually held office. In Fairhope, new Mayor Karin Wilson and the City Council continued fighting to such a degree that as we end the year, they will be at best four months late passing the 2018 budget. At best. Not to be left out, Mobile’s City Council has now been fighting for more than a month about who will fill the mostly ceremonial position of council president. I imagine Old Man New Year 2017 walking off the stage with a flowing, rainbow-colored beard, tongue piercing, ear gauges the size of pancakes and a forehead tattoo that says “Suck It!” Chubby little Baby New Year 2018 has big shoes to fill. Impossibly big shoes to fill. Still, there’s some potential. We’ll have statewide elections this year for everything from the governor’s office to state legislature. Spanking Judge Herman Thomas has already tossed some sort of moist cloth into the ring to run for a House seat, so that offers some real potential insanity. So while I can’t possibly hope 2018 will make my job as easy as it’s been this year, I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Bentley’s fat sculpting will at least be worth one column I’m guessing. THEGADFLY 10 | L AG N I A P P E | him!” Even more amazing is the president, who imagines himself as a political seer of sorts, agreeing to do it. So, after that happened, the entire political theater repeated itself. Roy Moore has women crawling out of the woodwork talking about how he hit on them, and allegedly even attacked them, when they were teens. We hear insane things such as Moore admitting that as a 30-something attorney he was asking girls’ mothers for permission to date their daughters, women claiming he cruised the malls looking for teens and one who even said he called her out of math class to ask for a date. Again, it sounds like something from a script that would wind up in a Hollywood dumpster. Given all of that, somehow someone AGAIN convinced Donald Trump to fly to Alabama (or at least close to it) at the last minute to lay hands on a dying candidate. He flew down to endorse a guy being accused of dating and possibly attacking teenage girls! A candidate like that should be political uranium. But not in 2017! Maybe the craziest part of this wild year is a Democrat got elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. I’d love Danny Sheridan to have given us the odds on THAT one a year ago. Even as we prepare for the MoonPie drop and to welcome a new, almost certainly less insane year, the ridiculousness of Robert Bentley continues. Just a few days ago the internet was abuzz with a video of the good doctor pitching his skills in the Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen W riting the last column of 2017, there’s not much more I can say to this most insane of years other than “Thank You.” When you have to sit down at a computer every week and pound out 1,000 words on what’s currently stuck in your craw, it helps to have plenty of fodder. And as craw fodder goes, 2017 is going to be tough to beat. Of course taking center stage was the Robert Bentley Administration finally being reduced to the smoldering pile of ashes we’d all seen coming for quite some time. The Luv Guv gave us more twists and turns than a team of Motown backup singers, only in far less appealing fashion. Who would have thought ridiculous things like using a state-owned helicopter to fly the governor’s wallet to the beach would become “real news?” Or discussions of what Wanda could or couldn’t hear from her desk? Oh, Wanda’s Desk! Thank you 2017 for Wanda’s Desk! I’m toasting Alabama’s most famous office furniture with a room temperature bottle of Old English polish. We learned about the governor sending his goons skulking about to try to chase down a naughty tape secretly recorded by the soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Luv Guv. The tale of former Alabama Law Enforcement Association Director Spencer Collier — the state’s top cop —confronting a state employee who Bentley thought might have a copy of the tape became legendary in 2017. And just when you thought the insanity had reached the boiling point, Big Luther Strange trundles on over to the Governor’s office, runs a greasy finger across the top of Wanda’s Desk, sits down with the Luv Guv and weasels himself an appointment to the United States Senate. Not even the writers of “House of Cards” would have dared to push a story line so incredibly stupid. Anyone watching this in a TV show would have said, “Come on! They want us to believe a sitting attorney general, whose office is investigating the governor, went over and met with that very governor to get appointed to the U.S. Senate? This show’s jumped the shark!” In the world of fiction, no one would believe power madness, but it really happened. In 2017! Of course this opened the door to even more insanity. Bentley cuts a deal to leave with little more than a slap on his wrinkly butt. New Gov. Kay Ivey moves the special election up, leaving Big Luther with far less time to imbed himself like the political tick he is, and the race is on. Washington insiders, recognizing Luther as their kind of political whore, dump tens of millions into attacking any reasonable challenger, only to see their boy whipped by the most outlandish candidate Alabama’s Republican Party could muster. But we all know that story. Still 2017 provided a few other absurd side notes. As Big Luther’s candidacy was going down in flames — and anyone with half a brain could tell you weeks ahead he was going to lose — someone somehow convinced the President of the United States to fly into the state and lay hands on this terminally ill candidate. Think about that. Only in a year this bizarre would anyone with any political savvy tell their boss/client, “Hey, this guy’s swirling down the toilet. He’s definitely going to lose. Let’s get down there and endorse NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION — HAVE A CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT BEFORE THE I-10 BRIDGE IS BUILT.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Good riddance 2017 ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM N ever have I ever been so happy to write a hokey year in review column. Not because the things to review in the year were so great that we want to celebrate them but because they were so terrible it feels great to slam the door on them. Good riddance, 2017. You were a dud. It started off with the inauguration of one of the most controversial presidents of all time. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that the people who really love Donald Trump or really hate Donald Trump really hate each other. Really, really. And the constant stream of anger and online namecalling is enough to make us all want to bury our heads in Sand Island or Mountain or just any sand, mud, dirt, gravel, bubble wrap, whatever we can find. Maybe it wouldn’t have been as stressful for us here in Alabama if our own state and local politics hadn’t been so absolutely cuckoo as well. But those fronts were really cuckoo too. Really, really. The “Luv Guv” soap opera finally came to an end, nearly a year after we all got to hear the words you never want to hear from the mouth of a septuagenarian: “When I stand behind you, and I put my arms around you, and I put my hands on your breasts, and I put my hands … and just pull you real close. I love that, too.” (Sorry, I just had to get that in one more column. Yuck, yuck, yuck!) We had another contentious, racially divisive mayoral race here in Mobile. And the city council is still fighting over who will be their next president. And, of course, most recently, the special election for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, which made Alabama an international sensation but unfortunately involved accusations of child molestation and a horse named Sassy. But as lousy as 2017 was, there were a few good things too, so let’s focus on those. Some are bigger deals than others, but it’s the little things that get you through life, right? What was that, Patty? In October, Airbus announced a partnership with Bombardier, who builds jets similar to the ones crafted here in Mobtown. This partnership will most likely result in a second assembly line here. Yay! And earlier this month, Delta ordered 100 jets and Airbus announced most of them will be built in Mobile. We’re busy, busy! What was that that Washington Sen. Patty Murray said about Alabama workers? Oh yes, I remember. “I would challenge anybody to tell me that they’ve stood on a line in Alabama and seen anybody building anything,” she said. Well Patty Poo, come on down and take a good look. We’ve got plenty to show you. In fact, we’ve already delivered our 50th Airbus jetliner. Ann finally got a facelift! It was one of Mobile’s ugliest, bumpiest thoroughfares. Only the bravest among us dared to travel down it with a lidless coffee. But in July, sweet Ann Street was finally resurfaced after years of constituents whining and moaning about how horrible she was. Poor Ann had been neglected for years because it was estimated it would take $8 million to fix her. And we just didn’t have the funds for that. But Councilman Levon Manzie found a cheaper alternative, a poor man’s facelift, if you will. While attending a conference, the good councilman heard about a new technique being used as a “stop-gap” for aging streets in Pittsburgh. In this process, they would grind down the top layer of the street (time had done a pretty good job of grinding Ann’s top down already), inlay it with filament and then resurface. So that’s what they did. And she is as smooth as a New Year baby’s butt. It’s only been a few months, so it may be too early to tell how long this smoothness will last, but so far so good. No drink spillage has been reported. Score! Even when we feel like the rest of the world is looking down on us (though not as much anymore!), we still have gridiron greatness. Alabama and Auburn fans can both rejoice this year. The Tigers beat the Tide in an incredible Iron Bowl and Alabama made it into the playoffs and may even be able to capture another national championship. Locally, UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s brought home state titles and McGill came darn close. We have some pretty amazing talent in this state, of which we can always be proud. Get in my belly! While it may have been a depressing year for political junkies, it was a tremendous year for foodies in Mobile. Just this year alone, we saw the opening of Chuck’s Fish, Southern National, Serda Brewing, Eugene’s Monkey Bar, Roosters, Bun-D, O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall, Jonellis, Grimaldis, P.F. Chang’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and new locations of Mediterranean Sandwich Co., La Cocina and Moe’s BBQ. And I am sure I am missing some — please forgive me, as I am in a food coma from just writing this paragraph. So while the year may have been depressing from a news standpoint, at least we had plenty of food to comfort us. And that’s my favorite kind of comfort. I have always said odd years were my favorite. But, 2017, you were just plain odd. And not in a good way. I am happy to bid you adieu and I am hopeful we will find a kinder, calmer, happier 2018, with much less gubernatorial boobie holding, far fewer accusations of senatorial candidate child molesting and peace on Earth. See you next year! D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER The message of Christmas BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t’s hopeless. How many times have you heard that said? How many times have you maybe said it yourself? I’m sure there are instances when we’ve all uttered those two profound and crushing words: It’s hopeless. Christmas is about a lot of things. The blessings and joy found in family, loved ones and friends. Acting upon the fulfillment found in and through giving. But, to me, one of the most pivotal and powerful themes of Christmas is found in one word — hope. Christmas is based upon the birth narrative of Jesus Christ. In Christian tradition, the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago was the incarnation or physical embodiment of hope. That tradition states Jesus was the long-awaited and hoped-for Messiah. He was the promised deliverer of the Jewish nation who had been prophesied about for millennia in the Hebrew Bible. The little baby, born in a manger, under a star, visited by shepherds and wise men from the East, was a tiny bundle of hope in human form. Also, according to that same tradition, the hope that this baby would bring was not in toppling the established political and military order of that time. This baby was not destined to conquer territory, but the hearts and minds of men. His mission was to infuse hearts with hope, peace, love and redemption. That is the essence of the Christmas narrative. The holiday was created by Christians to pay homage to this narrative. To yearly commemorate the day, they say hope was birthed into the world. Unfortunately, that message has become muddled and lost as Christianity has been turned into a political weapon that contributes to the intense polarization that exists in our society. Yet the message of the faith’s founder was a very apolitical one. His message focused on the possibilities of change that could come to the human heart and human nature. It was not a message of establishing political dominance or establishing a religious empire. Instead, he offered hope. To live without hope is to live in a dark place. To live without the belief that better things are possible is to be held captive in an emotional and psychological prison. Hope is to life as oxygen is to a fire. Remove the oxygen and the fire dies. Remove hope and the fire of life is extinguished, metaphorically, within a person. Having hope is vital. As the great Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky observed, “To live without hope is to cease to live.” There is a saying that a person can live 40 days without food, around three days without water, about eight minutes without air, but only one second without hope. It’s essential. Hope is said to have a source, a spring whose waters are renewed each year when we celebrate Christmas. As COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT ALGOP: beware of hip, cool Democrats BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T his was a lousy year for conventional wisdom in Alabama politics. A lot of what we thought we knew based on historical trends from past elections, polling and just a general feel for the community would not have allowed for the prediction of “Senator-elect Doug Jones.” Some of what occurred in Alabama’s special election earlier this month happened as it was supposed to happen. Alabama’s Black Belt was solidly Democrat and went for Jones. Other rural areas in the state were solidly Republican and went for Roy Moore. Most people expected Mobile County to turn out the way it did — a mild, 56-42 percent loss for Moore. Jefferson County (Birmingham) was going to be tough for Republicans as well, given it was Jones’ home turf and not a place where Moore had ever performed well. What couldn’t have been foreseen was the blowout loss in Montgomery County, going nearly 3-to-1 for Jones, and a 16-point loss in Madison County (Huntsville). Throw in a couple of outcomes that were abnormalities — Lee County (Auburn) and Tuscaloosa County, the homes of Alabama’s two major universities and going for Donald Trump last election by huge margins, went for the Democrat. An analysis of the precinct-by-precinct results in areas where the voting public is younger (i.e., trendy neighborhoods and college towns) suggests people are more open to the possibility of voting Democrat. This stands in contrast to areas where the population density is similar, but older. Everyone has a theory about why Jones won. Some say it was a principled stand against pedophilia, hate and theocracy. Some argue it was a matter of policy. Others have suggested it was the natural pushback against the 12 | L AG N I A P P E | Republican president. What if it’s something more superficial and trivial? What if the Democratic candidate Doug Jones in this election cycle was just “cooler” than Roy Moore? Frankly, Roy Moore rates somewhere on the “cool” scale for millennials among fanny packs, Axe body spray and shingles. What if Moore’s uncool-ness stench swayed Alabama’s younger voters (dare I say millennials)? That could be a problem Republicans will have to overcome in future election cycles. This trend probably won’t mean Alabama will be turning into a blue state. But it could tarnish its “ruby red” status. The once-dormant Democratic Party in Alabama could once again be a factor in places beyond its usual strongholds of the Black Belt and the inner cities. That would be a thorn in the side for GOP’ers. A decade earlier, a white Democrat in Alabama was either a silver-ponytailed relic from the 1960s or someone who had given up their materialistic life to live in a commune and be part of an art colony. In 2017, what if the average person in their 20s — perhaps the type who Snapchats and stays up until midnight to download the latest Drake track — has determined they will be voting Democrat because it is the “cool” thing to do? There is a goofy online video that has Doug Jones’ face superimposed over 2013 Auburn Iron Bowl hero Chris Davis running back the “Kick Six” touchdown. That imagery reinforces what we all kind of already know: that Doug Jones pulled off the unlikeliest of upsets in Alabama political history on a play with a low-percentage success rate. The more appropriate Iron Bowl metaphor might be “Bo over the Top” in the 1982 game at Birmingham’s December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018 we gather with family, sing songs of glad tidings and joy, share a bountiful meal over family stories and laughter, give gifts under the gleaming lights of a Christmas tree ... as we’re moved to give and to love, to show compassion and understanding, the waters of hope become refreshed. The belief in possibilities is renewed. As Christmas marks the imminent closing of one year and the ushering in of another, hope — the belief in possibilities — is the perfect companion to take into a new year. The belief that positive, good and profound possibilities can happen, that they can be realized. This belief is desperately needed today. So much in our nation politically and socially causes many to say: It’s hopeless! We’re constantly bombarded with news of tragedy, misfortune, injustices and corruption. It could easily lead one to conclude: It’s hopeless! AS CHRISTMAS MARKS THE IMMINENT CLOSING OF ONE YEAR AND THE USHERING IN OF ANOTHER, HOPE — THE BELIEF IN POSSIBILITIES — IS THE PERFECT COMPANION TO TAKE INTO A NEW YEAR.” But I love the words of Martin Luther King Jr., because he insightfully proclaimed, “Only in darkness can you see the stars.” So it is that in times like these that the fire of hope should burn the brightest within us. In 2018, when you begin to doubt, or at times feel hopeless, remember the message of Christmas. Remember the message of hope, the message of the possibilities that exist, the message that the story is always unfolding, the book is not finished, there are chapters yet to be written. I again have to quote Dr. King, who so beautifully said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” Legion Field. Auburn freshman running back Bo Jackson score the go-ahead touchdown against Alabama that resulted in a win and ended a 10-year drought for the Tigers. Jackson ended up having a 2-2 record in games against Alabama during his career at Auburn, a relatively unremarkable tally against the in-state rival. However, Jackson’s immortality in Auburn lore is that he scored the touchdown that changed the dynamic of Auburn and Alabama football in the state for decades. Auburn was no longer an afterthought. Although the Crimson Tide still owned the state of Alabama, Auburn became a formidable annual opponent not only in the Iron Bowl but on the cutthroat battlefield of recruiting. After the election, one of AL.com’s token “conservatives” argued this should be a wake-up call for Republicans. They needed to listen to their younger members and embrace feel-good platitudes about the state of Alabama. That’s not going to work. The Alabama Republican Party doesn’t need to be the equivalent of the Greater Birmingham Young Republicans — a combination of ladder-climbing bros and those who want to transform the party into one that embraces same-sex marriage and thinks Net Neutrality is one of the top five most pressing issues of the day. Sorry, guys. The Netflix binge-watching, sour beer connoisseur wannabe bourgeoisie are not the future of the GOP in Alabama. The Republican Party in Alabama is going to need better branding. Yes, part of that is not nominating Roy Moore ever again as a standard-bearer. However, it needs to be more representative of the vibe in the state. Even in 2018, the identity of Alabamians will still line up closer to Wal-Mart than Starbucks. The Democratic Party has a reputation for being the party of feelings, safe spaces, latte-sipping pajama boys and feline hoarders. The Grand Old Party in this state should stand in contrast to that. You vote Republican to keep Christ in Christmas, to support concealed-carry firearms or just because you have a desire to see an end to the womb-to-tomb, cradle-to-grave nanny state. If the Democratic Party becomes the political apparatus of “cool,” some of those objectives go away. Remember when Barack Obama was cool? And Bill Clinton was cool. After all, he played the saxophone on “The Arsenio Hall Show”! The GOP brand needs to be something that resembles the spirits of John Wayne, Winston Churchill and Rocky Balboa. It may upset the anti-toxic masculinity crowd, but that’s how you win Alabama. The template, however, does not include being a blowhard demagogue who will recite memorized Bible verses and Founding Father quotes. Alabama Republicans are at a crossroads. Will the 2017 special election be just a freak occurrence, a blip on the radar — or will it be the “Bo over the Top” moment that alters the political landscape for the next three decades?

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Port Authority, APM announce $49.5 million expansion BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Alabama State Port Authority and APM Terminals boards of directors in separate actions have approved a $49.5 million expansion of the container facility at the Port of Mobile. In a news release, the Port Authority and APM Terminals announced they jointly will deliver a Phase 3 expansion that includes a dock extension and an additional 20 acres of improved yard to maintain excess capacity to accommodate new business opportunities. When completed, the project will accommodate an annual throughput capacity of 650,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). TEU is a standard shipping container measurement length used by the shipping industry to measure container capacity.. “The Phase 3 expansion enables us to stay well ahead of the growth pattern we’ve seen in the Port of Mobile, as well as add dock space to support the growing vessel sizes that are coming to the terminal. It will help us maintain the efficiency levels our customers have come to expect, while also creating the extra capacity needed to support potential future economic growth in our market,” Brian Harold, managing director for APM Terminals Mobile, said. Phase 3 is part of a five-phase long-term plan that can grow the terminal’s maximum annual throughput capacity to 1.5 million TEUs. Under the Phase 3 development, a 400-foot dock extension, super Post-Panamax crane rails and upgrades to the fender system will accommodate 14,000 TEU ships. The 20-acre yard expansion ensures excess capacity at the terminal to accommodate new shipper and carrier business opportunities. The dock extension will take approximately 24 months to complete, while the yard will take 18 months to complete. When completed, Phase 3 will complement the recently commissioned Phase 2 investments that delivered 20 acres and installed two new super Post-Panamax cranes to serve new business through the terminal, including containers bound for Wal-Mart’s 2.6 million-square-foot import distribution center in Mobile. The project will also complement the recently completed Intermodal Container Transfer Facility, which is accessible by five Class I railroads, including the Canadian National, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern and BNSF. Currently the Canadian National provides container intermodal rail service to key United States midwest and Canadian markets. “Container intermodal growth continues to drive investment at the Port of Mobile,” James Lyons, ASPA chief executive, said. Since 2005, the Port Authority and its partners have invested $535 million in shore-side and channel improvements to support the larger ships calling at the Port of Mobile. “These prior investments have competitively positioned the port and established Mobile as an alternate gateway for U.S. trade. This expansion and our planned harbor deepening and widening program will provide both shippers and carriers with a cost-effective, customer service-oriented option,” he said. Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers harbor modernization study is underway, with a record of decision expected by year-end 2019. APM Terminals is a leading global port and cargo inland services provider with a presence in 59 countries with 76 operating port and terminal facilities, five new port facilities under construction and an inland services network spanning 117 operations at 87 locations in 37 countries. Based in The Hague, Netherlands, the company works with shipping lines and importers’/exporters’ governments ASPA owns and operates the state of Alabama’s public deepwater port facilities at the Port of Mobile, currently ranked 10th among U.S. seaports by volume. The Authority’s container, general cargo and bulk facilities have immediate access to two interstate systems, five Class 1 railroads and nearly 15,000 miles of inland waterway connections. Austal USA delivers second EPF to Navy Austal USA met with U.S. Navy officials recently to finalize paperwork to make the delivery of USNS City of Bismarck (EPF 9) official. The EPF 9 is the second ship in the program Austal delivered in 2017, with the Navy taking delivery of USNS Yuma (EPF 8) earlier this year, according to a news release. The EPF program provides the Navy with a high-speed, intra-theater transport capability. The 338-foot long City of Bismarck is an aluminum catamaran capable of transporting 600 tons 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots and is designed to operate in ports and waterways that are too shallow and narrow for the larger ships in the Navy’s surface fleet, providing added flexibility to military operations worldwide. The ship’s flight deck can also support flight operations for a wide variety of manned and unmanned aircraft, including a CH-53 Super Stallion. “We take great pride in sending another EPF to join the MSC fleet thanks to the commitment of our talented shipbuilding team,” Austal USA president Craig Perciavalle said. “It’s exciting to see how our U.S. Navy is combining this platform with the capabilities of the Littoral Combat Ship platform and expanding their mission sets to support a wide variety of operational needs around the globe. Most recently LCS 4 and EPFs 3, 4 and 6 worked together to give the Navy access to over a thousand port locations in the littoral regions of South and Southeast Asia,” Perciavalle added. The delivery marks the ninth EPF ship delivered to the Navy as part of a contract for 12 ships worth more than $1.9 billion. Three additional Spearhead-class EPFs are currently under construction at Austal’s Mobile shipyard. USNS Burlington (EPF 10) is being erected in final assembly and modules for the USNS Puerto Rico (EPF 11), as well as yet unnamed EPF 12, are under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility. In addition to the EPF program, Austal is under contract to build Independencevariant LCS for the U.S. Navy. Six LCS have been delivered while an additional seven are in various stages of construction. Austal USA is a subsidiary of Australia-based Austal Limited and headquartered in Mobile, with offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Singapore. DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd. • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228

CUISINE | THE DISH Citrus ideas to ring in the rung in BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET W e are but a couple of days away from saying adieu to 2017, so it’s time to break out the cookware and ready ourselves for those New Year traditions. Usually we are concerned about good luck and fortune, with my favorite Hoppin’ John and greens. No doubt those will make appearances as the games begin, but the menu will be augmented this year with wonderful citrus flavors in the form of hangover cures and pickled shrimp. Eating for the season is the way to go, and despite a recent climb in temps after a much-welcomed snow, our citrus is rocking right now. I’ve been in the business of overindulgence for a few years. It started in college with some regularity and crept into my 30s during my rock ‘n’ roll era. Now, a little later, I don’t quite bounce back as well as I used to. These days I have to save those moments for special times, not just pounding drinks because it’s Wednesday. At any rate, I’ve tried the hangover cures. What works the best for me is sweating it out. Should you awake New Year’s Day with a head full of pounding cuckoo clocks and your underwear on backward, don’t expect some magical elixir to get you clean and sober. If anything will make you feel better, it’s the “hair of the dog,” so to speak. The hangover drink for me is the Sazerac. Originally this was a cognac drink in the mid-1800s, but when imported cognac became difficult to find in post-Civil War America, rye stepped up to the plate. I just received a beautiful bottle of Knob Creek small-batch rye for Christmas I’ll give a go. The reason I like this cocktail for a hangover cure is that it cuts to the chase. You don’t just slam this one down. It’s something you ease into. Here’s one very close to the Sazerac Bar’s version. Sazerac 1 sugar cube 3 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters 1½ ounces (in this case) Knob Creek Rye, 100 proof 1/4 ounce Herbsaint Lemon peel for garnish You’ll need two Old Fashioned glasses. Pack one with ice and set aside. In the other, moisten the sugar cube with the bitters and crush it. Add the rye to the bitters/sugar Scallop Ceviche I love fresh-squeezed lime juice. The idea of cooking shellfish with lime gives me all the good feels. Ceviche is just that, originating in Latin America. If you are allergic to shellfish you may want to try snapper or redfish. I’ve actually had some great ceviche in this town with those ingredients. No matter what you use, you must find THE FRESHEST ingredients for this. Don’t substitute that daysold tuna steak in the fridge you never finished. 1 pound bay scallops 1 cup chopped red onion ½ cup chopped red bell pepper (or mixed peppers for color) 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro 2 teaspoons chopped fresh garlic Salt and pepper to taste ½ cup fresh lime juice 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil Basically we just throw all of this into a mixing bowl, mix it well, cover and refrigerate. I give mine a couple of hours. Be generous with the salt. Pickled shrimp It’s hard to beat the pickled shrimp at Noble South. Last week before “Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas” I got a little too excited and inhaled something at the Sidecar Lounge, nearly choking to death. Proceed slowly next time, Andy. When Vidalia onions aren’t in season I prefer the sting of the white. When Meyer lemons are around I always want to feature them. Find a good container with a tight lid and you can keep these in the fridge for a few days. Of course the little singleserving mason jars add charm to your party. If I’m invited, allot me two. 2 pounds boiled shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 white onions, thinly sliced Photo | Wikimedia THE hangover cure mixture and several ice cubes. Stir 30 times to get it nice and cold. With the first chilled glass, discard the ice cubes and coat with Herbsaint, pouring out the excess. Strain the whiskey mixture into the glass and garnish with the lemon peel. Take it easy. The traditional Sazerac was a cognac drink in the mid-1800s, but when imported cognac became difficult to find in post-Civil War America, rye whiskey stepped up to the plate. 2 Meyer lemons, thinly sliced ¼ cup capers 2 teaspoons Kosher salt ½ teaspoon sugar 10 bay leaves ½ teaspoon allspice berries ½ teaspoon celery seeds ½ cup canola oil 3/4 cups cider vinegar The shrimp can be boiled in Creole crab boil or even Old Bay. It just depends on what side of Florida Street you live. Mr. Bubble likes the Old Bay a little too much. All of the other ingredients should be combined and poured over the shrimp. Let this marinate for at least 24 hours. I know it really is the kissing cousin of ceviche, but ceviche is served with tortilla chips while the pickled shrimp is great with plain white saltine crackers. Don’t get the giggles and breathe in an allspice berry. I need this lighter fare for my New Year’s Day to be a little more enjoyable. Without it I am likely to overdose on the Hoppin’ John and greens. Speaking of which, this year’s will be loaded with my favorite pork product, tasso. The greens this year may be collards, a departure from my usual cabbage. I’ll also have a few bubbles with Prosecco and blackberry acid to wash down those Sazeracs. Celebrate our fine citrus right now with any you can get your hands on. Maybe Santa put a Satsuma or a lemon in your stocking. Maybe you have a tree full of the good stuff. Whatever the case, make the most of what you have. This is going to be a great year for food! CUISINE | THE WORD OF MOUTH Celebrate the Eve with KOG tail, which made it to their permanent menu. It’s called the Midnight Rambler. Roy shared the secret with me. ¾ ounce cream sherry or rich sweet vermouth ¾ ounce Bol’s Genever (Dutch gin, the precursor to London dry gin. Find it at BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET ABC stores and select spirits vendors around town.) ½ ounce pineapple juice o New Year’s Eve plans? Kitchen on George ½ ounce fresh lemon juice Butch Cassidy’s enters 25th year with new menu items has you covered with a special menu for the ½ ounce rich raw sugar syrup (2 parts sugar to 1 part water) I could have sworn I was able to recite the entire menu evening. Chef Bryan Cates has crafted a celebrayesterday, but today it’s all changed. Butch Cassidy’s has tory prix-fixe offering before the MoonPie drops, Shake well with ice and strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Top with added new menu items to their mainstays, including new running 4-9 p.m. 2.5 ounces of ice cold bubbly. Squeeze a small piece of lemon peel over the drink seafood options and a Sunday brunch I told you months This farm-to-table meal is full of choices such as to express its oils. Boom! ago. The Prairie Burger is a 5-ounce patty on a sesame charcuterie with pork and chicken terrine, pickles or apple seed bun with shredded lettuce, fried green tomato and The Haberdasher will be open for business as usual New Year’s Eve at 7 salad with Panagia Farms greens, chevre, pepitas and bacon Prairie Sauce (their version of remoulade). p.m. A complimentary champagne toast at midnight is worth the crowd. Roy strawberry vinaigrette. The fried green BLT is worth looking into. What a way says they aren’t pouring the super cheap stuff. Truth is I even like the cheap! Second course is either seared scallops with grits, vegto kick off 2018, with their 25th birthday happening April Don’t tell him that. etable risotto or braised Wagyu beef. 13! Congrats, Roy and crew. I think you’re gonna make it, Finish the meal with chocolate cake with peppermint after all. white chocolate, cocoa crumb and beet puree versus citrus Smoothie King begins $5 Fridays tart with candied rind, lavender meringue and smoked Getting the New Year started on the right foot, Smoothie King is offering $5 Haberdasher has the New Year’s cocktails vanilla bark. 32-ounce smoothies on Fridays beginning Dec. 29. In addition to these, meal I often write about the eclectically amazing menu at Price is a cool $45 per person with the option of wine replacement smoothies will be offered at $6 for those of you who are looking The Haberdasher. Maybe I neglect to say how good their pairings for an additional $28. Reservations are strongly to bounce back from your holiday food comas. I’m planning to get back to a drinks are. Roy Clark (different Roy from above) is the healthier lifestyle. Sign me up. suggested. Visit www.kitchenongeorge.com or call 251bartending brains behind their last year’s New Year cockHappy New Year! Recycle. 436-8890. N 16 | L AG N I A P P E | December 27, 2017 - January 2, 2018

D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COVER STORY ‘Moonpie Over Mobile’ a successful prelude to Mardi DALE LIESCH/REPORTER I [Drop] was a perfect way to add some energy to the night.” The event To hear Richardson and Drummond tell it, expectations were low for the first-ever event. Given the roughly 200 attendees of the First Night event the year before, Drummond told Richardson that if 500 visitors showed up it would be a successful event. The turnout was three times that. “Fifteen hundred people came out,” Richardson said. “The weather was atrocious. The wind was blowing and it was freezing cold.” So cold, in fact, Richardson remembers organizers coming up with a way to help keep the band members warm. “Wet Willie performed the first event,” Richardson said. “It was so cold we had to build a fire so the guitar player’s hands wouldn’t get too cold.” For the first year, Drummond said the team dropped a small, lighted MoonPie from a crane onto a barge on the opposite shore of the Mobile River. There was some grumbling, and officials decided to make changes. In the second year, Drummond said, 5,000 people turned out for the event. Richardson said organizers had moved the event to Cooper Riverside Park. The Retirement Systems of Alabama would eventually get involved as the event gained in popularity. An upgraded, 12-foot diameter MoonPie now decends from the top of the RSA Trustmark Building — one of the city’s tallest. “I look back on it … and I’m happy we’re still doing this celebration,” Drummond said. “I’m not surprised it gets bigger. We saw an opportunity to start something Mobile could be proud of.” The event has steadily grown in stature, attracting roughly 50,000 visitors downtown last year in spite of the rain. It was also televised in 23 markets in the Central Time Zone. Richardson said the goal for this year is 63,000 visitors, an attainable mark. THE EVENT HAS STEADILY GROWN IN STATURE, ATTRACTING ROUGHLY 50,000 VISITORS DOWNTOWN LAST YEAR IN SPITE OF THE RAIN. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Tad Denson / myshotz.com t was an unusually cold night by southern Alabama standards when the city’s newest New Year’s Eve tradition was born. Armed with 5,000 MoonPies and 5,000 cups of coffee, organizers were hoping for a good turnout, despite the weather not cooperating. Little did they know a small lighted replica confection falling onto a barge in the Mobile River would grow into one of the city’s most successful events 10 years later. “MoonPie Over Mobile,” known colloquially as the MoonPie drop, was born. “I didn’t start out trying to do anything with the MoonPie,” Councilman Fred Richardson, who is often credited with birthing the idea. “I wanted to take $9,000 and create something with notoriety … something that could corner the market in the Central Time Zone.” He had seen similar New Year’s Eve celebrations in other cities and thought Mobile could top them. For instance, he mentioned a problem with Atlanta’s peach drop. “I went to Atlanta and saw the peach drop,” he said. “I’ve never seen a peach anywhere in Atlanta. There are no farms there.” On the other hand, Mobile — the birthplace of Mardi Gras in America — is well known for tossing the marshmallow-filled confections to crowds during Carnival season, Richardson thought. “We throw 4 million moonpies during Mardi Gras,” he said. “We need to figure out a way to drop the MoonPie.” Richardson then got the city involved. At the time now-state Rep. Barbara Drummond was executive director of administrative services for the city under thenMayor Sam Jones. She agreed to help do the legwork to help bring Richardson’s idea to life. Drummond said the dismal turnout for First Night Mobile, a city-sponsored New Year’s Eve celebration, was one reason why the idea came about. Using a MoonPie was twofold. Not only was it unique to the city, but it could both help usher in the new year and get people in the mood for Carnival. “We wanted to make sure we did something to help usher in Mardi Gras,” Drummond said. “The MoonPie At the climax of “Moonpie Over Mobile,” a 12-foot replica marshmallow-filled confection descends “We don’t want any rain; we don’t want any fog,” he said during a press conference on the second-floor balcony of the Battle House Hotel. “We want a day like this, and if we do, we’ll have 63,000.” The event is planned each year by the Events Mobile board. Kesshia Davis, the board’s president, said planning always begins in late summer. “We start in late summer, looking at the previous event and trying to figure out how to make ‘MoonPie Over Mobile’ a great event,” she said. Among the first tasks is attempting to persuade sponsors to donate money or in-kind services to the event. There is also the booking of musical acts, which is handled by Special Events Assistant Manager Greg Cyprian, Davis said. “He has great contacts within the music industry,” she said. “He starts putting out bids.” With other cities doing events involving concerts on the same night, it’s a competitive process, Davis said. “Musical acts have started to see a growth, too,” Davis said. “This is big business for them. It gets us into a bidding thing. This year we put bids out to bands in every genre.” Davis said the group looks for musical acts that appeal to the masses. The headline acts usually rotate genre types each year, she said. In

COVER STORY previous years, the MoonPie event has featured .38 Special, The Village People and Gretchen Wilson. This year’s headliner is George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic. Opening act is The Springs. Ancillary activities include a Carnivalstyle second line parade, a giant edible MoonPie, a beer garden, a resolution wall, fireworks and a laser light show. For visitors, the event can be appealing for a number of reasons, Davis said. “We find people who just like for their families to get together,” she said. “Others like to have that traditional feeling of ringing in the new year without having to travel to New York City.” For Events Mobile, the MoonPie drop gives families an opportunity to come out and be entertained. “We just try to offer an experience for them,” Davis said. “That’s what keeps people coming back year after year.” Downtown business While the weather and football have both had an impact on crowd size over the last several years, this year appears to set the stage for another success. Following the 2015 event, Battle House General Manager Margo Gilbert said both Renaissance hotels downtown were off 10 percent to 12 percent. The slight downturn doesn’t appear to be in the forecast this year, with Gilbert reporting a sell-out at the Battle House and a near sell-out at the Riverview Plaza. “The Battle House is pretty much sold out and the Riverview will sell out in a week or two,” she said. While occupancy was down a bit in 2015, possibly due to college football playoff games, before establishment of the MoonPie event, New Year’s Eve was much slower for downtown businesses, Gilbert said. In 2005, for instance, the hotels were hovering around 10 percent occupancy for New Year’s Eve. “It has gained so much momentum over the years,” she said. “For both hotels, the restaurants and bars are now super busy.” The same could be said for restaurant owners as well. David Rasp, owner of The Royal Scam and Heroes, said he’s noticed a difference in foot traffic since the MoonPie event launched. “It has been really terrific,” he said of the event. “I know what it was like prior to it and there was not much before.” The first and second years of the event were kind of slow, Rasp said, but the numbers and business began to pick up in year three. “In years three and four there was a noticeable difference in foot traffic,” he said. “When you talk about how it was before, there’s no comparison.” Sales for his two restaurants have more than doubled for New Year’s Eve since “MoonPie Over Mobile” became successful. He estimated most restaurant owners downtown probably also notice a bump as well. Rasp’s restaurants usually close early, but on New Year’s Eve he now likes to evaluate the situation and might stay open later. “We do the majority of our business prior to [the event],” Rasp said. “We do 80 to 85 percent of our business prior to.” Initially, he said, the event had more of an impact in the Royal Street area of downtown, where The Royal Scam is located. However, more recently places on Dauphin Street, such as Heroes, have seen an impact as well. “I think it has affected everyone,” Rasp said. “I’m sure it has affected everybody.” MOONPIE OVER MOBILE SCHEDULE 8 p.m.: Beer garden opens in Bienville Square on the Dauphin Street side; food trucks open at Bienville Square. 8:30 p.m.: Cutting of the World’s Largest MoonPie in the courtyard of the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel; music by Port City Second Liners. 9 p.m.: Second line parade from the Riverview Plaza courtyard to the main stage. The Chattanooga Moonpie 100th anniversary RV will bring up the rear. 9:25 p.m.: Remarks from Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Councilman Fred Richardson 9:30 p.m.: The Springs 11 p.m.: George Clinton Midnight: MoonPie drops with fireworks and laser light show D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

ART ARTIFICE Blackwell departs Mobile Historic Commission BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Mobile Historic Development Commission will fill a top slot in 2018 as Deputy Director Cart Blackwell will leave in January for a slot in the private sector. It concludes his department stint months shy of the nine-year mark. “It’s hard to believe. It’s been almost a decade, so I spent the latter part of my 20s and the first part of my 30s here,” the Selma native said. Though young, his impact has been quickly felt in Mobile. Blackwell boasts affiliations with the Historic Mobile Preservation Society, the Southeast Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and Friends of Magnolia Cemetery. In 2012 he was a graduate of Leadership Mobile and listed in Mobile Bay Magazine’s “40 Under Forty.” His last day is Jan. 5, and Blackwell said he will “burn some time” before departing for good in the month’s last days. The city has a process ordained for naming his successor. “It’s a merit system position so it’s not an appointed position. They will go through the bells and whistles, but I know the successor has a good foundation to build on and enters at a great time for Mobile. There’s so much restoration and work going on and they will join a good team in the historic development office as well as in the larger Build Mobile division,” Blackwell said. The remaining members of the department listed on the commission’s website are Architectural Historian John Sledge, Junior Architectural Historian Paige Largue and Exploreum New Year for young minds Secretary Bridget Daniel. Pride is obvious when Blackwell spoke of the changes and projects he’s witnessed, particularly the passage of new historic guidelines. He said there was only one appeal of the architectural review board. “We’ve more than doubled our mid-month approvals, people coming through the office. There was in excess of over 200 tours and a hundred speaking engagements by our office. We’ve got four pending onto the listing of National Register [of Historic Places] properties,” Blackwell said. He listed service of 13 mandates outlined by state law, from the creation of new National Register districts, the sale of City Hall North, staircase restoration at the Oakleigh House, restoration of the iron work at the RichardsDAR House and the Carnival Museum. “We’ve been heavily involved with things and I only see the office continuing to do so under the current staff and however it might expand,” Blackwell said. He regrets departing while a mayor he likes is in office, and also lauded Build Mobile Executive Director Shayla Beaco. “I go with their blessing so though I have a bit of a heavy heart, but they’re excited for me and I’m pretty pumped myself,” Blackwell said. The city will keep him on in an advisory capacity for a month or so. He’ll maintain contact with Beaco. Other parts of his life will remain much the same. Blackwell has side work he’ll maintain. THE MOBILE HISTORIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION WILL FILL A TOP SLOT IN 2018 AS DEPUTY DIRECTOR CART BLACKWELL WILL LEAVE IN JANUARY FOR A SLOT IN THE PRIVATE SECTOR. IT CONCLUDES HIS DEPARTMENT STINT MONTHS SHY OF THE NINE-YEAR MARK.” mentioned work with a series of house museums throughout that region. Then he goes a little further. “The place has a good foundation but it needs to be something that makes locals come in and want to come back and bring their families, but also where visitors and guests to our city get a good taste of who we are and want to come back during our most fun season,” Blackwell said. “I’m ready to go from rule to misrule,” he laughed. Clarification of the Dec. 20, 2017, “Artifice” about Classical Ballet of Mobile: While Circuit Court Judge Jay York dismissed lawsuits against individual members of the Mobile Ballet leadership, an equitable suit against the organization itself remains. 3 and under. Non-members pay $10 for the IMAX/exhibit/event combo. For more info, call 251-605-7067 or go to exploreum.com. “Miracle Worker” auditions at Playhouse Playhouse in the Park (4851 Museum Drive) will hold auditions for “The Miracle Worker,” a play about Alabama native and state hero Helen Keller. It covers her difficult youth as a deaf and blind girl and Anne Sullivan, the diligent teacher who opened a universe to the child. Auditions will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 3 and 4, 6:30-8 p.m. Girls and boys ages 7 through mid-20s are invited to try out. Students and parents should complete an audition sheet in the Playhouse lobby, where board members will assist with details. Playhouse in the Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has trained young people in theatrical arts since 1961. For more information, call 251-422-5434 or go to playhouseinthepark.org. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 CCT stages Neil Simon comedy If you want to prolong the lightness of your holiday season, look just north of town in the coming weeks. That’s when Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents its rendition of Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” at the Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.). The tale involves a schoolteacher with a new job in a small Russian village who learns a curse has rendered the entire population mentally deficient. Of course, the teacher develops feelings for an adult pupil who holds the answer to the curse. The original 1981 production was reworked three years later into “The Curse of Kulyenchikov,” then into a 1990 musical. This latest version features a cast of 10 under the direction of Josh Jack Carl. It runs Jan. 12-21 and tickets are available now. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com. ARTSGALLERY Before the MoonPie madness falls from on high, welcome the calendar’s turn with your younger family members by heading to the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center (65 Government St.) on Saturday, Dec. 30. That’s when they will hold their “Happy Noon Year’s” celebration. Exploreum’s New Year’s hoopla is a family-friendly event exploring science, technology, engineering and math. Activities include a Firework Painting Scratch Factory, Hidden Fizzing Fireworks, Healthy Moonpies and a Moonpie Drop with confetti cannons, countdown and New Year’s-inspired take-home activities, including firework rings and much more. When the clock strikes noon the Moonpie will drop, heralding even more fun throughout the building. Be sure to not miss the Big Boom in the courtyard as hundreds of balls are sent flying through the air. Despite the name, the doors open at 9 a.m. and activities kick off at 10 a.m. The Exploreum will close early, at 2 p.m. when activities wrap. Admission is free for Exploreum members and children age “I do consulting in the country, not the city of Mobile, for both personal and ethical reasons. I’ll continue my private consulting but it will just be a form of additional income and energy that will not be the main focus of my career,” Blackwell said. He was initially coy about his new job but did say it puts to use his education — a double master’s from the University of Virginia with art and architectural components — and interests. “This is much more in line with my roots, in training and curatorial management and material culture, and it’s a way to continue serving Mobile via one of its greatest living traditions, and it allows me to write in the evenings, so both for personal and professional reasons,” Blackwell said. His Black Belt background also gives clues about Blackwell’s future. He

D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

as the supreme leaders of everything funky. The crowd never knows what Clinton and his crew have in store for them, both musically and aesthetically. P-Funk is known for their versatile, extended funk jams that can sometimes be accompanied by spontaneous spoken-word sessions by Clinton himself. This group will bring a bright, colorful circus to usher in 2018. Elsewhere in LoDa, The Listening Room of Mobile will host Skate Mountain Recording artist Abe Partridge. This singer-songwriter is preparing for the Jan. 26 release of his debut, “Cotton Fields & Blood for Days.” For this special performance, Partridge has recruited Courtney Blackwell (Honeyboy & Boots), Molly Thomas (Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds), Emily Smith and Josh Smith. Over on Conception Street, The Merry Widow will feature hip-hop twosome Beamin & Timmy. Fresh from the road, Underhill Family Orchestra will keep the party going with their charismatic folk rock and stage presence. Mutemath drummer/ founding member Darren King will headline the Widow’s NYE celebration. Alchemy Tavern will be flashing back a decade with a performance by Yesterday Tomorrow. This quartet takes its audience into alt. rock’s past with a set filled with emo punk from some of its most notable bands. Alchemy will also invite its patrons to take a break from the emo with its famous karaoke downstairs. Levelz Bar & Lounge’s “2018 NYE Party” will bring three local artists to its stage. Singersongwriter/hip-hop artist Ras Apollo Yahson, Brittany Agee and Elijah McCreary Jr. will entertain. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Tad Denson / myshotz.com easoned partiers always speak of “laying the foundation,” or preparing oneself mentally and physically for an epic celebration. For many Mobilians, New Year’s Eve has become a way of “laying the foundation” before the festive madness of Mardi Gras. With music being a major part of local culture, a variety of venues will be providing an eclectic mix of entertainment, both on the streets and in the clubs. The abundance of options and their corresponding celebrations should have no one wondering what to do on New Year’s Eve. The “MoonPie Over Mobile” celebration has become the centerpiece of New Year’s Eve on the Alabama Gulf Coast. In addition to numerous associated events, this Azalea City street party in downtown Mobile keeps spirits high with live music from reputable artists. Alabama country duo The Springs will be the crowd’s first musical offering. This project pools the talents of husband and wife Stewart Halcomb and Holly Helms. This couple met in Nashville, but extensive touring keeps them away from Music City. Selections from The Springs’ latest album “Stop” will keep spirits high with impeccable, tandem harmonies and upbeat modern country anthems. The event will also summon “the Mothership” to the streets of downtown Mobile. George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will be returning to the Azalea City to provide celebrators with a dose of the funk. For decades, this rotating lineup has reigned New Years Eve features live music on both sides of the bay, from George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic on the streets of Mobile to the Red Clay Strays in downtown Fairhope. ‘McCreary’s clever mix of thought-provoking lyrics and flawless vocal syncopation has made him one of the local hip-hop scene’s most impressive artists. LoDa honky-tonk Saddle Up Saloon will bring Nappie Award winner Bruce Smelley to its countrified setting, complete with a full band. Those heading to Saddle Up for Smelley can expect country favorites from across the decades as well MUSIC S BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Celebrate New Year’s Eve with live music as Smelley’s original songs. Another band from Nappies past is Yeah, Probably. They will be heralding the coming year at Dauphin Street Blues Co. The party band won last year’s Lagniappe-sponsored “Mobile Bay” and “New Southern Music” showcases at SouthSounds 2017. This group’s mellow grooves of funk and soul resonated not only with the judges but also the crowd. Even though downtown Mobile will be the epicenter of local New Year’s Eve celebrations, those wanting to avoid the “MoonPie Over Mobile” crowd and still enjoy live music have other options on both sides of Mobile Bay. • Progressive blues rockers Johnny No will be at The Blues Tavern. In addition to their original catalog and rhythm and blues standards, Johnny No will be performing a number of songs from their soon-to-be released third studio album. • Midnight Rodeo patrons will be entertained by DJ Rock. When not performing solo, DJ Rock spins for country star Luke Bryan. • In Fairhope, The Red Clay Strays will be at The Bone & Barrel. With their bright mix of country rock originals and covers, this Skate Mountain Records band never leaves a crowd unsatisfied with their unforgettable show. • The Flora-Bama is the last stop for New Year’s Eve musical entertainment. From Big Earl to Mario Mena, this beachside roadhouse has an extensive lineup of bands stretched throughout their seasoned confines. Needless to say, the Alabama Gulf Coast is ready to entertain the masses as the MoonPie drops. Happy New Year!

D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

What futuristic cinematic dystopia will 2018 be? I FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 f 2017 were a movie, the nonsubjective fact of the matter is that it would be “Idiocracy.” Remember at the end of 2016, when everyone kept saying how glad they were that year was over because it was so dreadful and we were ready to move on — and how did we think that would work exactly? True, the celebrities that died couldn’t die again, but in 2017 we’ve just been cashing those checks we wrote the year before. Looking ahead, what futuristic cinematic dystopia will be our reality in 2018? Considering the reckless disregard for the environment that has been officially embraced, we could open our front doors and fall out into “Waterworld” (1995) at any minute in 2018, especially us coastal folks. We might want to revisit this famous flop, the most expensive film ever made when it came out, as a how-to guide for surviving this year. I believe it involved Jet Skis, bungee jumping and a digitally enhanced comb-over for Kevin Costner, all of which we will need this year. Ever since I shaved my head and started wearing black eye makeup over the top half of my face, I’ve been living “Mad Max: Fury Road” on my short commute every day. Until they build that new bridge over Mobile Bay, the Bayway will edge ever closer to 2015’s superb vehicle-based action masterpiece. Soon, all the action of our lives will take place racing each other in cars, maybe even as cool as the ones in this film. Will 2018 be the year we see one of our many local singer-songwriters riding a truck on a massive stack of amps, playing a guitar that shoots flames? I can see Grayson Capps as the Doof Warrior, and I think he can pull off that jumpsuit look. A general disdain for health care and women’s reproductive health could easily land us in “Children of Men” territory, which is not a pleasant reality to consider, but it’s an absolutely terrific movie. It really nails that recognizable but altered near-future zone, and Clive Owen is wonderful. His brief screen time with Julianne Moore is one of the most memorably heartbreaking scenes I can recall, and the whole film is a nailbitingly realistic and compelling science fiction drama. The total shakeup of our sexual mores could land us in the realm of the utterly bleak 2015 film “The Lobster,” in which single people have 45 days to find a mate or be turned into the animal of their choosing. This is truly one of the most extraordinary films you could ever hope, or fear, to experience, and it is the saddest, most frightening mood killer perhaps ever. It is so original in its sadistic imaginings, let’s hope 2018 doesn’t turn into “The Lobster,” even if we deserve it. We should hope for a “WALL-E” future in 2018. Sure, in this 2008 PIXAR film our current planet is uninhabitable due to pollution, but the sturdy solarpowered robot WALL-E makes the best of things. He hunkers down with his favorite movie, “The Music Man,” his best friend — a cockroach — and some nice mood lighting, and soldiers on with the job he has to do anyway. That’s already a pretty good act to follow for anyone, but this film gets better. WALL-E is one of many robots made to clean up the planet, but, hundreds of years after humans have left in a giant spaceship, he is the only one left. He builds block after block of garbage every day, while humans have been riding around ensconced in digital entertainment for so long that they no longer have the use of their legs. They are overweight blobs riding around in a space mall. When WALL-E and a probe robot, Eva, find a single source of vegetation able to grow on Earth, these winsome machines help humans rise from their widened rear ends and reclaim their humanity, their hope and the future. As the credits open on 2018, let’s hope we can do the same. CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Universal Pictures / TriStar Pictures FROM LEFT: “Children of Men” is not a pleasant reality to consider in 2018, but it’s an absolutely terrific movie. “All the Money in The World” is the story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the attempt by his mother to convince his billionaire grandfather Jean Paul Getty to pay the ransom. NEW IN THEATERS ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg star in this Ridley Scott-directed biopic about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Notably, this is the film that recast and refilmed Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey’s role. All listed multiplex theaters. THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS Dan Stevens stars as Charles Dickens in the story of how he brought some of his most famous characters, notably Ebenezer Scrooge (Christopher Plummer), to life. AMC Classic Wharf NOW PLAYING LADY BIRD AMC Classic Wharf DOWNSIZING All listed multiplex theaters. JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE All listed multiplex theaters. FATHER FIGURES All listed multiplex theaters. THE GREATEST SHOWMAN All listed multiplex theaters, Crescent Theater. PITCH PERFECT 3 All listed multiplex theaters. FERDINAND All listed multiplex theaters. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI All listed multiplex theaters. JUST GETTING STARTED All listed multiplex theaters. THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI AMC Mobile 16, Regal Mobile Stadium 18 COCO All listed multiplex theaters. JUSTICE LEAGUE All listed multiplex theaters. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS All listed multiplex theaters. DADDY’S HOME 2 All listed multiplex theaters. THOR: RAGNAROK All listed multiplex theaters. A BAD MOM’S CHRISTMAS All listed multiplex theaters.

BOOK REVIEW Southside and its people BY MIKE THOMASON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER E ufaula is a pleasant town on a bluff overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Barbour County in eastern Alabama. It is an old place with a beautiful historic district and tours of its fine old homes. Like Mobile, it boomed in the 19th century as a cotton market, shipping the white gold down the river to Apalachicola before the Civil War and by rail to mills in the Piedmont after the conflict. Like Mobile, it got its own cotton mills in the late 19th century, which provided employment to men and women fleeing the poverty of life on the farm in Alabama. Two mills, both built south of Old Eufaula, were surrounded by housing for the mill operatives who were looked down upon by old Eufaula. However, they and the mills in which they worked would play an important economic role in the city in the last decades of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th. Like Crichton here in Mobile, the Southside, as it came to be called, was home to poor people whose lives were hard, but not as hard as they had been on the farm. Not quite. Employees of the Southside mills were predominately white; whole families worked long days in grim conditions. Children joined their fathers and mothers, aunts and uncles and struggled to get even a marginal education. Their world, like the mills themselves, are long gone with little physical evidence to show that they ever existed. As seems to be the case in Crichton, their stories would be forgotten, with few to regret the loss. A portion of Crichton’s mill still stands, but most of it is uncelebrated rubble, like the people who once worked there. Such would have been the case without David Alsobrook’s re- markable book, “Southside-Eufaula’s Cotton Mill Village and its People, 1890-1945,” published by Mercer University Press earlier this year. The author had access to letters, photographs and personal accounts preserved by his family and others who lived and worked in the Southside. As a trained public historian with a Ph.D. from Auburn University, the author also benefited from Dr. Wayne Flynt’s subsequent mentoring. He has done extensive archival research in the National Archives, the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the archives of the Birmingham Public Library, among many repositories. Although out for only a few months, the book is already receiving rave reviews. It combines personal accounts of people from whom we rarely hear with exhaustive documentary research to flesh out their stories. It does not sugarcoat racial issues, workplace hardships and the prejudices of Old Eufaula, but tells the story with love and respect for the people who lived it. It also lets us see the remarkable mill owner Donald Comer, whose genuine and caring paternalism led the two mills to provide generously for the people who worked there. Comer’s family included two governors, and he served in the United States Army in the Spanish-American War. Throughout his long life he showed a sincere concern for his mill employees and their families. If ever there was a poster child for Southern Paternalism, it is Comer. Comer saw that they had a well staffed and equipped Mill Recreation Center, health care, vacation time, enabled them buy their own houses and so on. The author does not dodge an honest examination of race relations, which supplied a grim and often violent background to life in the South. He explains that the white mill workers clung to the fact that the one thing they could count on is that they were better off by far than blacks. They depended upon racism to make their lives bearable, despite Comer’s genuine paternalistic approach. They were, as Flynt’s book’s award-winning title says, “Poor But Proud” and white. The author puts the racism that almost all whites felt in context as another burden poor white southerners bore, thinking it an advantage in their hard world. Alsobrook wants readers to get to know the people he is writing about and he really does succeed. It is often said that history is the story of the elite. Ordinary people are just so much background noise to the lives of the “important.” Most diaries, letters and books are written by the well-to-do. The rest of us get a line in the family bible, work hard and die young. It takes determination to find out about poorer people, who were too busy coping day in and day out with life as they found it. Alsobrook’s talented historical research and writing lets us see how the relatively poor Southsiders lived. They rose above their “station” and we get to know them as human beings. The mill workers were people with stories we need to know to understand the world of our Southern ancestors, all of them. Many are now buried in Eufaula’s Fairview Cemetery along with the leaders of “Old Eufaula,” as the old divisions in the community have faded. The author has a long and successful career in public history, archives and museum work in addition to a long list of scholarly publications. He knows how to research and tell us a story we need to learn. He grew up here in Mobile, got an excellent education and moved on to help set up the Jimmy Carter Presidential library, then head the George H.W. Bush and later the Bill Clinton Presidential libraries. He returned to Mobile to be director of the History Museum of Mobile, introducing many valuable innovations, until he faced problems with “Old Mobile,” as his forebears had with Old Eufaula. In “Southside” he shows us the talent we didn’t appreciate when he worked here. Instead he shows us what a well-trained and innovative historian can do to bring the past and its people alive. We can all learn from this remarkable volume, even if we have never set foot in the Bluff City. David Alsobrook “Southside — Eufaula’s Cotton Mill Village and its People, 1980-1045” Mercer University Press: Macon, Georgia, 2017), $29 D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

CALENDAR OF EVENTS DECEMBER 27, 2017 - JANUARY 2, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST partnership with The Hangout, the city of Gulf Shores and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run, present the 7th Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third annual Polar Bear Dip at noon on Monday, Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at Jan. 1, at the Gulf Shores Public Beach in front of The Hangout. the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Midtown Optimist Club Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Join Midtown Optimist Club every Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly “Magic Christmas in Lights” at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s 21st counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for season of “Magic Christmas in Lights” more information. will run 5-9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. For details or to order tickets, visit www. bellingrath.org. ARTS “Christmas Nights of Lights” Through Jan. 1, “Christmas Nights of Lights” is at Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. The show is nightly at dusk until 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person. Happy Noon Year at the Exploreum Join the Exploreum Saturday, Dec. 30, to ring in the New Year with family-friendly science, technology, engineering and math. When the clock strikes noon our moonpie will drop, heralding even more fun. Call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com. Noon Year’s Eve Party Join the Mobile Public Library’s Spring Hill branch for a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party Saturday, Dec. 30. Arts, crafts and refreshments, complete with a final countdown and balloon drop at noon! Call 251-470-7770 or email eenglish@ mplonline.org. Noon Year’s Join LuLu’s for a family New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) celebration with kid-friendly “fireworks” — a beach ball drop — at noon and more. The fun begins at 10 a.m. Call 251-967-5858. “MoonPie Over Mobile” Ring in 2018 and the Mardi Gras season with a fireworks show, live entertainment and the world-famous MoonPie drop at midnight in downtown Mobile. Fairhope New Year’s Eve celebration The city of Fairhope will host its annual New Year’s Eve celebration at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street, featuring music, face painting, fireworks and a ball drop at midnight. Call 251-929-1466. Reelin’ in the New Year The Wharf’s annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza with live music, kids’ activities, football simulcasts and fireworks, and a marlin drop at midnight. Call 251224-1000 or visit alwharf.com. Flora-Bama Polar Bear Plunge Help us ring in the New Year by taking a dip in the Gulf of Mexico at high noon Jan. 1! The Flora-Bama provides the traditional feast with black-eyed peas, cornbread, ham and more for those who take the plunge. Visit www.florabama.com. Polar Bear Dip The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores, in Last Friday Art Night Dauphin Island Art Gallery is where it’s happening on the Island on the last Friday of each month. Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing. Dauphin Island Art Gallery is located at 918 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-3300. Van Cliburn’s Piano Steinway Piano Gallery Spanish Fort will offer a glimpse into the life of piano virtuoso Van Cliburn, and display his personal piano, through Feb. 3. For information call 251-930-1082. MUSEUMS “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art explores the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum. com. Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Group Rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. Bridge Lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and Athletics Classes New fitness classes are offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, small-group personal fitness training, basketball for ages 15 and up, basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-4637980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum. Dance and art classes com. New dance classes are offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly dance, preballet and tumbling for ages 6-12, beginner “Right on Course” piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463The United States Sports Academy’s 7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram. American Sport Art Museum and Archives is open free to the public weekdays, 9 a.m. com. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org. Pickleball for adults (indoors) “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s Founding 28 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www. baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www. cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440.

D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW USA names new coach; SBC honors Reaves BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | University of South Alabama Athletics Players gain honors Jeremy Reaves was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after recording 104 tackles, seven stops behind the line, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. T he regular season may have ended for the University of South Alabama football team, but news about the Jaguars continues to roll in regarding the coaching staff and the selection of the conference Player of the Year. Topping the list of headlines was the naming of Steve Campbell to take over the program. He replaces Joey Jones, who stepped down after having started the team from scratch. “Wow. I’m very, very excited and to say that would be an understatement,” said the 51-year-old Campbell, who comes to USA after a four-year stint at Central Arkansas.“Like [Director of Athletics] Dr. [Joel] Erdmann said, the work starts now, but this is a culmination of something for me. [South Alabama] is a place I’ve always wanted to be.” Mobile is familiar territory for Campbell. He grew up in Cantonment, Florida, just outside Pensacola, then built his professional reputation by leading Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Delta State University to national titles. “Growing up back then, you had three channels on TV — Channel 3, Channel 5 and Channel 10. Two of those channels were out of Mobile, so I grew up watching Campbell was the head coach at Delta State for three seasons, 1999-2001, posting a 27-8 record. In 2000, DSU went 14-1, won the NCAA Division II national championship and Campbell was selected as national Coach of the Year. In his first head coaching job at Southwest Mississippi Community College during 1997 and 1998, he led the Bears to their first winning season in a dozen years while going 12-8 overall. In 19 seasons as a head coach, Campbell has never led a team that finished with a losing record, while compiling a 159-53 overall mark. He was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2014, and also served as president of the NJCAA Coaches Association in 2012. After beginning his collegiate playing career at Southeastern Louisiana, Campbell moved on to Troy, where he was part of the Trojans’ 1987 NCAA Division II national championship team. He was named first-team all-conference at center his senior year. Campbell received his undergraduate degree in economics from Troy in 1988 and a master’s in business administration from Auburn in 1990. He and his wife, Shellie, have three children: Kelsie (26), Steven Jr. (25) and Tate (12). Steven Jr. is now the athletic director at MGCCC. Campbell has started pulling together a staff. On defense are Greg Stewart (defensive coordinator and linebackers coach), Harland Bower (defensive line), Larry Hart (outside linebackers), Josh Jones (cornerbacks) and Matt Kitchens (safeties/special teams coordinator). Kenny Edenfield will serve as the offensive coordinator, after working at Troy the last 10 years. Other coaches include Mike Bangtson (offensive line), Pete Bennett (wide receivers/recruiting coordinator), Chad Huff (tight ends) and Larry Warner (running backs). [former South Alabama baseball head coach] Eddie Stanky baseball highlights, [former South Alabama men’s basketball head coach] Ronnie Arrow basketball highlights. We grew up watching the South Alabama Jags in all sports. “I always said that if [South Alabama] were to ever start football, it’d be a goldmine and with as well as their other programs had done, once they started football, South Alabama could take off and there’s no telling how far they could go.” While at Central Arkansas, Campbell guided the Bears to a 33-15 mark, including a record of 24-3 in the Southland Conference the last three seasons. This fall UCA went 10-2 and claimed the league title with a 9-0 mark to earn a berth in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs (where they fell to New Hampshire 21-15). He was named the Southland Coach of the Year. Campbell led Mississippi Gulf Coast to a record of 87-22 over the course of a decade, including the 2007 National Junior College Athletic Association championship. During his final eight years in Perkinston, the Bulldogs spent 115 consecutive weeks in the NJCAA Top 25, claimed six South Division titles and won the Mississippi Junior College championship on three occasions. He was twice named the national Coach of the Year. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Jeremy Reaves has concluded his four-year career in a big way. He became the first USA player in program history to receive a Sun Belt Conference individual award, picked up first-team all-league honors and has been selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 27. He recorded a team-leading 104 total tackles, seven stops behind the line, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, adding eight other passes broken up. The senior was chosen as the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year while earning all-conference recognition for the third straight season. Reaves departs as USA’s all-time leader with eight interceptions, nine forced fumbles and 22 passes broken up. He will also play in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 20. Reaves was joined on the first-team all-SBC squad by placekicker Gavin Patterson and punter Corliss Waitman, while Noah Fisher and Jamarius Way were second-team honorees on the offensive line and at wide receiver, respectively. Four other Jaguars — seniors Finessé Middleton and Darrell Songy, as well as juniors Bull Barge and Nigel Lawrence — picked up honorable mention distinction. Future games announced • USA will take on Florida in 2020 as part of a revised non-conference schedule. The Jaguars will visit Gainesville on Saturday, Sept. 19. They will then face Oklahoma State — the last in a three-game agreement with the Cowboys — on Sept. 16, 2023. The contest with the Gators will come after the Jags begin the 2020 campaign with a trip to Southern Mississippi, followed by their home opener against Grambling. South will conclude non-SBC action that fall at home against Alabama-Birmingham the week after going to Florida. • With the move of the OSU game, South now has two non-league contests on the schedule in 2023. The Jaguars will host Central Michigan the week before traveling to Stillwater. • The Jags open the 2024 campaign at home against North Texas on Aug. 31, and one week later will travel to Ohio. South will make the trip to Denton on Sept. 27, 2025, while Ohio will visit Mobile on Sept. 26 the following year.

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE OH, ONE LAST THING BY ANDREW J. RIES / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Neighbor of Sudan 5 Queen in the “Star Wars” movies 12 Basics 16 Things that people like to have ripped? 19 First sentence of a news story 20 Party animal 21 Comedian who was a regular on “The Steve Allen Show” 23 Sources of lean meat 24 Comparatively strong, like some French wine? 26 Grime 28 “Yo!” 29 Went by 30 Fearful 32 1998 De Niro thriller 34 Highway noise barriers 38 One who’s in it but doesn’t win it 40 Egyptian leader obsessed with his appearance? 43 Certain Lincoln Center soprano? 45 It may pop on a plane 46 Dietary std. 47 China’s Chiang ____-shek 48 Yes or no follower 49 Light on one’s feet 51 Submissive 52 Fleet 56 “Totally awesome!” 57 Bit of food … or feud? 58 Part of a house 59 Peach ____ 61 ____-frutti 62 Buttonhole, e.g. 63 Shooting craps while waiting for one’s train? 67 Actress Hatcher 68 All skin and bones 69 “I had a dream, which was not all a dream” poet 70 George Eliot’s “____ Marner” 71 Finely decorated 72 Antagonist 74 Much of Mongolia 78 Automaker sold by G.M. in 2017 79 Territory 80 White undercoat 82 Broadbrim, e.g. 83 Inits. for getting around the Loop 84 Protagonist in David Foster Wallace’s “Infinite Jest” 85 Comment from a cook who cools the cheese sauce before serving? 89 Woodwind that’s O.K. to play? 93 Something that’s free of charge 94 Weapon seen on the Kenyan flag 95 Big stinks 96 Done, slangily F U T U R E S H O C K 32 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 97 Units for binge watchers 100 Actor Patel of “Lion” 101 “Don’t ____ me” 104 Cupid’s catchphrase? 110 Part 111 Attention hog’s cry 112 Vigilant 113 “The Dukes of Hazzard” spinoff 114 Intimidate 115 One of eight in “The 12 Days of Christmas” 116 Egg-shaped Hasbro toys introduced in 1971 117 Certain soft drinks, informally 18 Determination in a prenatal exam 22 Holiday meal 25 Came down 27 Long lunch? 31 It’s to be expected 32 Leveled 33 Eleven: Fr. 35 Cheesy dish 36 Seminal symbol of mass production 37 Lose 38 Paul who sang “Lonely Boy” 39 King who said, “Nothing will come of nothing” 40 Woman’s name that means DOWN “truth” 1 Score marking 41 Disloyalty 2 Powerful engine, for short 42 Loft filler 3 Nighttime Cartoon Network 44 Director of 1991’s “Missisprogramming block sippi Masala” 4 Wipe off the map 49 Genesis brother 5 Start of MGM’s motto 50 Early Beatle 6 Quaint “I believe” 51 Sam who ran the bar on 7 Like Wrigley Field’s walls “Cheers” 8 Brave 53 Unconcerned with right 9 Landon who lost in a landslide and wrong 10 Pastoral locale 54 Parts of supermarkets 11 Big name in 1980s-’90s 55 & 57 Very nearly TV talk 58 Topic at the Kinsey Institute 12 State capital that’s the 60 32-ounce purchase at setting 7-Eleven of “Ironweed” 61 Mining supply 13 Betty ____ 63 Free 14 Mean, lowdown sorts 64 Chasm 15 Court conference 65 It decreases a QB’s rating: 16 CNN commentator Navarro Abbr. 17 The Cougars of the West 66 Busy hosp. areas Coast Conf. 67 Best of the best 70 Knee-highs, e.g. 72 Doesn’t know for a fact, say 73 ____ buco 75 Secreted signal 76 El ____ 77 Cricket rival of Harrow 79 Material once set afire and put in a catapult 80 Grasp, informally 81 Human, typically, diet-wise 84 Announcement upon a grand arrival 85 Entertainment with camels, maybe 86 It sank after W.W. II 87 Go cold turkey 88 Said 90 Goaltender Dominik in the Hockey Hall of Fame 91 Wrinkle-free, say 92 Lincoln’s place 96 Wild 98 Old-movie dog 99 ____ Valley 100 Give a beating 102 Go forcefully (through) 103 1979 Roman Polanski film 104 Inc. relative 105 Win on “Hollywood Squares” 106 “I shall return,” e.g. 107 Des-Moines-to-Dubuque dir. 108 Add years 109 Sentence fragments:Abbr. ANSWERS ON PAGE 31

D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

STYLE BOOZIE It was a very good year BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY H ope you got everything you wanted, but knowing my readers, you probably didn’t because you were on Santa’s “naughty” list. I mean, we can’t all make the “nice” list like me. But if it’s worth anything, you were on Boozie’s “nice” list because you make it easy to write when you are out there misbehaving! I know you will keep up the good work in 2018! But before we get too far into the New Year, let’s take a look back at 2017. My, did the good times roll! Another year over And a new one just begun. Y’all, how is it 2018? I feel like we are still in the early 2000s. How did we get here, and get here so fast? I guess time flies when you are having fun and that’s exactly what we had! In January, we rang in the New Year in the rain, surprise, surprise but that didn’t stop you crazy kids from partying! There is a chance of showers for this New Year’s Eve but hopefully nothing like last year. January also brought Jimmy Buffett to town. This hometown superstar was spotted at the Bluegill and Dew Drop. Last January also brought about the fist annual Secondliner Festival. This festival is a great kick-off to the Carnival season. This year, it will be Jan. 13, so mark your calendar. And we can’t forget about Senior Bowl and the crazy guy that hopped the fence and ran onto the field, as well as all the big names it brings to town. Where will Nick Saban pop up this year? February and Mardi Gras go hand in hand and that’s about all that needs to be said. You never know what you will see, such as the kid that brought a spider to the Dauphin Island parade or kids trying to steal Boozie’s beer, and of course all the “dirt” naps. Boozie’s favorite story was the from the Polka Dots parade, when a masked member was peeing when the back door of the float came open! And we can’t forget that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook king, was in town as well as Dolph Lundgren filming “Black Water,” which we should see released sometime this year! March wrapped up the Mardi Gossip and had us all wondering and if the guy who puked in his hands is doing OK? March also brought on the cook-offs! First, American Cancer Chili Cook-Off followed by a wild weekend that included the Cajun Cook-Off and St. Patrick’s Day. Luckily those two are separated this year. But that also means there is no slowing down — I guess that’s the luck of the Irish! April showers bring crawfish boils! In April, crawfish finally returned to bars and Lent ended, which meant most of you got back on the sauce. But the best part of April is that it brings us SouthSounds music festival! I’m not sure about y’all, but I still have nightmares of that old saggy man wearing the G-string at Mullet Toss. Maybe he will be scared of being labeled as an “old creepy man” and cover up himself this year! May was a busy month for us. We had plenty of concerts to attend and the first Grilled Cheese Meltdown (another must-attend event!). Hangout Music Festival had the big names and the even bigger fashion no-no’s. Memorial Day and, of course, the filming of “Ginormous 34 | L AG N I A P P E | D e c e m b e r 2 7 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 , 2 0 1 8 Food” that aired last month! After May, the summer months become a blur in two ways. One, it got so hot you can’t even see straight and two, it’s so hot that cold beer is about the only thing you can drink! Summer started out with a lot of rain but that didn’t stop concerts from happening! Brantley Gilbert and Jimmy Buffett both played through the rain and took singing in the rain to a whole new level! Mobile visited NYC and showed the Big Apple how we do Mardi Gras. New Yorkers, it’s not too late to book your flight for Fat Tuesday. Speaking of flights and flying, Boozie attended Dauphin Street Vault in July and I am already looking forward to it again this year. It was one of the coolest things I did in 2017. And, of course, the summer months mean the Nappies! Lagniappe celebrated 15 years of keeping Mobile funky and can’t wait to celebrate 15 more! August brought us the naked man in Lagniappe’s parking lot, Mobile on “First 48,” Dauphin Street Beer Festival and the Chick-fil-A vs. Moe’s BBQ sign war. However, Diamond’s Exclusive Men’s Club probably won the sign war with theirs reading: “Best legs and thighs in town,” causing children and maybe even husbands to ask why they can’t try that chicken place! In September, Nicolas Cage returned to Mobile and was given the key to the city. I am still trying to figure out how I get one of those. It was also a month of concerts, I’m talking Green Day, Eric Church, The Record Company and Trombone Shorty. It was also the month a Local 15 Meteorologist passed gas on live TV and the “Tonight Show” picked it up to share with the nation. Good times! October kicked off with TenSixtyFive and kept rocking with Hurricane Nate, Halloween and the oh-so-fun Witches Ride. November was off to an even better start. Lagniappe finally brought home the gold in the Greater Gulf State Fair’s Media Olympics and man, was victory sweet! It was almost as tasty as the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Bourbon on the Bay, and of course the inaugural Bay Area Brunch Fest! To top off an already great month, let’s add the long-awaited opening of Serda Brewing! Whew, time does fly when you’re having fun! Who’s ready for a new year, same me? Ha. Got ya! Y’all know I’m not interested in New Year’s resolutions unless they involve more drinking! Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got for this year. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ year’s worth of lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!