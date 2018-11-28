Lagniappe: November 28 - December 4, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE N O V E M B E R 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D E C E M B E R 4 , 2 0 1 8

5 12 16 BAY BRIEFS The Mobile and Baldwin county school boards have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to repeal the Alabama Accountability Act. COMMENTARY Attorney General Steve Marshall's firing of deputy Matt Hart and a memo on CBD oil reveals a lot about his priorities. BUSINESS After 44 years in business, Plantation Antique Galleries in Mobile is closing at the end of the year. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com Nexus Cinema in West Mobile turns dinner and a movie into dinner with a movie. 18 24 ARTS Artifice looks at ways to keep your holiday spending in your hometown and boost community in the process. MUSIC 26 32 34 37 41 Kansas is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its album "Point of Know Return" with a tour that will bring the entirety of the album to life at the Saenger Theatre. FILM Despite negative buzz, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is full of exciting and magical moments, plot twists, set pieces and characters. CALENDAR OF EVENTS A night with Bryan Stevenson, a cruise to the Bottle Creek Indian Mounds, Christmas on the Hill and other holiday activities highlight this week's Calendar of Events! SPORTS Gulf State Park officials announced "The Refuge," an 18-hole golf course open since 1974, will be closing as of Dec. 2. STYLE "The Annotated Pickett's History of Alabama and Incidentally of Georgia and Mississippi, from the Earliest Period" is rich and exciting, beautiful in design and layout.

GOING POSTAL How the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department became one of the top departments nationwide Editor: After I took the helm as fire chief in May 2017, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department set our sights on our first goal. We began a quest to achieve an Insurance Services Office (ISO) 1 rating, the best in the nation. Every fire department is rated between 1 to 10, with 1 being the best. Only 320 out of 44,000 departments have an ISO-1 rating. We had an ISO-3 rating. Not only would this rating benefit our department, it would also benefit all citizens of Mobile. If we succeeded, we would cut response times, provide the best training for our firefighters, reduce fire insurance premiums and help attract industry to Mobile. To achieve this lofty goal, we had to do some things differently. On Sept. 1, we transferred the responsibility for answering calls in the Theodore Fire Jurisdiction to the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, we worked with the emergency medical providers in the county and they began responding to the emergency medical calls outside the city limits. Prior to these changes, 21 percent of our calls came from outside of the city limits. Thus, we were able to focus more of our assets back into the city, ensuring our citizens received faster response and better service. To meet ISO requirements, we purchased new fire apparatus and equipment to increase reliability and proficiency and decrease response times. We were able to acquire five new fire engines and one new ladder truck. Not only were the new trucks more reliable but expanding our fleet allowed us to place vehicles in reserve status, an ISO measurement. Our supply and equipment team identi- fied and purchased all needed equipment and supplies. By investing in equipment, we met the requirement for the number of fire hoses, ladders, spare air tanks and many more. We ramped up training and purchased state-of-the-art computer software to track our training. Each rank within the department has specific annual continuing education requirements that must be verified. Our firefighters completed digital and hands-on training on a daily and monthly basis. We conducted over 85,000 hours of general training and 3,500 hours of specialized training across all ranks and positions within the department. To reach the ISO-1 rating, all of our policies needed to be in agreement with ISO standards of operation. We completely rewrote all operational guidelines, policies and rules governing our department. We reduced almost half of our outdated policies and procedures and streamlined their accessibility for our members. On Tuesday, ISO announced the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has achieved an ISO1 rating. We could not have accomplished this goal alone. We could not have done it without the support of Mayor Sandy Stimpson or the Mobile City Council. We could not have done it without our GIS department, which made countless maps when we were reducing the fire jurisdiction and even more maps when we were completing our hydrant and business inspections. The city’s motor pool and purchasing department helped us purchase the new vehicles and equipment we needed and our city garage was always there to repair the old vehicles and equipment we still relied on. We could not have it done it without our human resources department, which helped 4 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 us hire new personnel and update our policies and rules. We could not have done it without our architectural engineering department, which helped us repair and maintain our stations and generators — all counted by ISO. We could not have done it without MAWSS, because we were also graded on the availability of water for firefighting operations. First and foremost, we could not have done it without every single member of MFRD buying into our vision to reach the ISO-1 rating. Our firefighters did whatever was asked of them to get it done. We needed to reinspect every business in the city, and they completed all 11,000 inspections in 45 days. We needed to inspect every fire hydrant, and they completed all 14,000 inspections during the next 45 days. They inspected 90 schools, tested over 100,000 feet of fire hose and documented 282,033 citizen contacts. Most importantly, they continued to provide quality care for our citizens. The ISO rating is a grade of tangible things that can be seen, touched and measured. While our numbers are impressive, I am more impressed with the immeasurable things that make up who we are. Our core values are competence, courage and compassion. Our firefighters exemplify all of these values. Firefighters have servants’ hearts. They have a true desire to help others. This ISO Class 1 rating is not a surprise to me. It is proof to others of what I have known for nearly 28 years — that the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is among the best in the nation. Mark Sealy, Mobile Fire Chief Health care is not a right Dear Editor, As usual, Ken Robinson’s socialist roots are on full display in his article, “The missing amendment.” In it, he presupposes a “right” to health care and the best provision of it through government confiscation of the income of some citizens to pay for it for other citizens. Rights demand recognition, respect and restraint on the part of others. Rights do no demand action. When supporters of the central planning of health care by the state say that health care is a human right they mean that there is an obligation on everyone not just to refrain from interfering in someone else’s health care, but to relinquish part of his income to the state so that the state may provide health services to someone else. Such an obligation does not exist and supposing it does is a basic flaw in the thinking of all socialists. Health care services can only be justified under arrangements that are voluntary. Only two types of arrangements fit this description: a free market in which producers and consumers of health care freely buy and sell services, or a charitable arrangement in which organizations financed by voluntary contributions from donors provide health services to those in need free of charge or at a discount. Ken Robinson advocates Medicaid expansion. As it turns out, the State of Oregon’s 2008 expansion of Medicaid to the uninsured ended up increasing the number of emergency room visits rather than reducing them, according to the findings of the landmark Oregon Health Insurance Experiment. At this season of Thanksgiving, it is good to remember that a right is something we can exercise without imposing a burden on someone else. Nothing can be my “right” if it imposes a burden on another person. When someone else spends the fruits of his labor on a benefit for me, that benefit is a gift to me. I can be thankful for the gift, but I had not right to demand it and was not entitled to it. Sincerely, D. Carter, Mobile

BAYBRIEF | EDUCATION Freedom of choice SCHOLARSHIP FAMILIES DEFEND ALABAMA ACCOUNTABILITY ACT S BY JASON JOHNSON ome of the state’s largest school systems are urging legislators to repeal the 2013 Alabama Accountability Act (AAA), but supporters of the school choice law and families benefiting from the scholarship program it created say repeal would negatively impact hundreds of local students. Proponents say the AAA helps students in “failing” public schools by paving a way for them to transfer to better-performing institutions, whether they’re public or private. It also established tax deductions for those who contribute to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs), which help cover the cost of transfers for low-income families. However, the law has been unpopular among public-school advocates because those tax deductions ultimately divert money otherwise earmarked for the state’s Education Trust Fund (ETF). In the vast majority of cases, those dollars are redirected to private schools. The Baldwin County School Board passed a formal resolution in October calling for the repeal and school districts in Montgomery and Mobile counties quickly followed suit. At least five Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) schools have been deemed “failing” by the AAA every year it’s existed, and nine schools are currently working to have the label removed in 2019. Don Stringfellow, vice chairman of the MCPSS board, said he knows MCPSS has some “problematic schools.” It’s an issue administrators are working to improve, Stringfellow said. However, he argued AAA measures performance based on scores from a single standardized test that has changed several times in recent years and, in some cases, is only administered to students at one grade level. The resolution passed by MCPSS also claims AAA has caused “negative financial impacts” for public school districts even though studies of the program have shown there has been no “significant academic improvement” among students who’ve transferred to other schools under the law. “I don’t object to anyone sending their kids to private school, my issue is doing that using money that’s supposed to be designated for public schools,” Stringfellow added. “Seems like the cap for the tax credits has gone up more and more over the past few years, which is just more public-school dollars not coming into our system. Just like every entity, we need every dollar we can get.” The annual cap on tax-deductible AAA scholarship donations has increased to $30 million following legislative amendments in 2015 and again last year. However, supporters of the AAA argue $30 million is less than half of one percent of the $6.63 billion allocated to the ETF in 2018. No matter the impact, roughly $137 million has been diverted from the ETF because of AAA tax deductions since 2013. Consequently, more school districts are expected to pass similar resolutions urging the law’s repeal ahead of the 2019 legislative session beginning in March. But while the momentum is being celebrated by some, including the Alabama Education Association and the School Superintendents Association of Alabama, it has also left hundreds of families in Mobile County worrying about the future of their children’s education. “We’ve had a lot of success with the scholarship program. I have five boys, and when everything fell on me, I promised myself I was going to raise them not to be a statistic,” Alleane West, a mother of scholarship recipients, told Lagniappe. “I have nothing against the public school system. I’m just a firm believer that every child doesn’t flourish in every environment.” West was able to send two sons to local private schools using money awarded through the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund (AOSF), which is by far the largest of the six SGOs registered with the Alabama Department of Revenue. According to AOSF, there are currently 480 students on scholarship in Mobile County, around 77 percent of whom are African-American. The second-largest SGO, Scholarships for Kids, only has about 65 students on scholarship in Mobile County. While not all of those students are zoned to attend a failing school, SGOs prioritize those who are, according to AOSF. Families must be at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level in order to qualify for an AAA scholarship. Earlier this month, several parents with children attending local private schools on AOSF scholarships met to discuss the growing interest in seeing the AAA overturned. If it were, many would have to enroll their children in the MCPSS school they’re currently zoned to attend. At the meeting, which was organized by AOSF Executive Director Leslie Searcy, parents shared the concerns driving them to look for educational opportunities outside local public schools. Some cited bullying, safety and negative influences on their children from other students, while others said they were primarily concerned with larger class sizes and the overall quality of the education offered at some schools their children would be zoned to attend. Several also admitted they wouldn’t have had a problem sending their children to certain MCPSS schools, though most were magnet programs. With limited space and a lottery system to select students, many said they were unable to enroll their students in those schools. Though they didn’t disclose their names, two of the parents said they actually work for MCPSS — one as a substitute teacher and another as a full-time teacher. The latter said her son receives an AOSF scholarship, but she “works extra” to pay tuition so her daughter can also attend private school. “I’m certainly not saying every one is bad, but there’s not always room at the schools you’d want your kids to go to for all of them to attend,” she said. “I don’t want my children to play Russian roulette over who’s going to be their teacher and whether they’re going to get what they need.” At the meeting, Searcy told parents district school boards don’t have the power to repeal a state law, but they do wield influence with legislators. However, she said AOSF would be using its own influence and encouraged scholarship recipients and their families to do the same. “We’re going to make sure they understand that there are more than 500 children here in Mobile depending on these scholarships who do not want to go back to a school where they were bullied or behind,” Searcy said. “These scholarships are leveling the playing field for families, and empowering them to make choices people with greater means have been making for years.” N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | LAW Days of confusion AG: CBD PRODUCTS ILLEGAL IN ALABAMA BY JASON JOHNSON A labama Attorney General Steve Marshall issued the Office of Prosecution Services and the Department of guidance on the legality of cannabidiol (CBD) last Forensic Sciences. week, though local law enforcement says the prod“The affirmative defenses found in Carly’s Law and ucts haven’t been a big focus in Mobile. Leni’s Law can only be raised by individuals prosecuted for Cannabidiol (CBD) is a derivative of marijuana, though unlawful possession of marijuana. In other words, Carly’s it does not contain the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that Law and Leni’s Law offer no ‘safe harbor,’ even to the gives the plant its psychoactive effects. In recent years, narrow class of individuals covered, for selling or distributAlabama has loosened its laws to allow CBD oils to be used ing marijuana or trafficking in marijuana,” the notice reads. in the treatment of epilepsy and severe seizures. “This is a conclusion of law based on a plain reading of the Carly’s Law and Leni’s Law were statute, regardless of what the Alapassed in 2014 and 2016, respectively, bama Legislature may have intended.” named after patients championing The most recent change in Alaalternative treatments. The laws crebama law governing CBD products ated a very limited window for a small came less than a month ago when number of designated patients to treat the Alabama Department of Public CARLY’S LAW AND LENI’S LAW epilepsy and other specified illnesses Health adopted a rule allowing for the OFFER NO ‘SAFE HARBOR,’ with CBD. medical use of FDA-approved drugs In practice, the laws simply created containing CBD, which there is only EVEN TO THE NARROW CLASS a path to excuse what state law would one of: Epidiolex. otherwise consider to be possession of With the change, doctors in OF INDIVIDUALS COVERED, marijuana, and even those patients can Alabama can now prescribe EpidFOR SELLING OR DISTRIBUTonly use products containing no more iolex to patients being treated for than 3 percent THC. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet ING MARIJUANA OR TRAFAccording to Marshall, neither syndrome, rare but severe forms of law legalized the possession or use of epilepsy. FICKING IN MARIJUANA. CBD in Alabama. “Epidiolex will be regulated in Yet, spokesperson Mike Lewis said the same way as any other prescriphere has been “an increasing number tion drug,” the guidance from Marof public questions about the legality of CBD product sales” shall’s office reads. “Selling, delivering or distributing in stores and online. In a public notice on Nov. 20, MarCBD — other than the [Food and Drug Administration]shall’s office issued guidance on the legality of CBD oils approved prescription drug Epidiolex — is illegal under in a joint effort of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama law.” 6 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 The maker of Epidiolex, GW Pharmaceuticals, has undertaken substantial lobbying efforts in several states evaluating CBD regulations in recent years — often working ensure that only CBD products approved by federal regulators are legally sold in those states. Alabama is no exception. According to the Ethics Commission, the company is registered as a principal lobbyist in Alabama and works through Windom, Galliher & Associates — a prominent lobbying firm founded by former Republican Lt. Gov. Steve Windom. According to the Fair Campaign Practices filings, Windom, Galliher & Associates contributed to several political action committees and Republican candidates including Marshall, who received at least $7,500 from the firm in two separate contributions in August and October. However, most laws concerning CBD products were passed years ago, and there has indeed been some confusion surrounding them. According to statewide media reports, law enforcement officials in Jefferson County were under the impression products containing no THC were legal to sell and possess as recently as September. A few days before those reports were published, prosecutors in Lauderdale County were telling reporters all CBD products were illegal in Alabama and announced a local effort to crack down on convenience stores and distributors selling them in that area. Targeting those selling or using CBD oils illegally doesn’t seem to have been a primary focus of local law enforcement, though the Mobile Police Department is aware of the attorney general’s memo. “We have not made any recent arrests, but this is on our radar,” an MPD representative said. According to MPD’s narcotics unit, only The University of Alabama at Birmingham is allowed to dispense CBD under state law, and only those with “a diagnosed neurological disorder that produces debilitating or life-threatening seizures” can legally possess CBD products. However, MPD has previously seized CBD products as part of larger enforcement efforts aimed at curtailing the sale of drug paraphernalia in convenience stores. In March 2017, officers seized pipes, bongs, CBD oils and other substances during organized raids at 10 businesses. At the time, Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said some of those products had tested positive for THC. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich did not immediately respond to requests seeking information about the number of cases her office has prosecuted against those possessing or selling CBD. Marshall’s full public notice on Alabama’s CBD laws is available at lagniappemobile.com.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Safety first MOBILE FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT RECEIVES TOP INSURANCE RATING BY DALE LIESCH T was judged, in part, by whether enough water was being supplied to specific discharge points, Morash said. In this case, the water service was the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, or MAWSS. “This was a team effort,” Stimpson said. “There were many members of this team, but MAWSS was the biggest teammate.” Assistant Director of Operations Doug Cote said MAWSS crews maintain 1,600 miles of water mains and 14,000 hydrants. Of the 14,000, Cote said only two are currently out of order. “This is the Super Bowl for fire protection,” Cote said. “It’s a real honor for MAWSS to be associated with this achievement.” Stimpson thanked others involved in the rating upgrade — from human resources for hiring new firefighters, to the city’s Geographic Information System department for mapping hydrants, to the architectural engineering department for designing new stations and the City Council, which quickly confirmed Sealy as chief in May of last year. “Becoming an ISO 1 city was one of Chief Sealy’s goals from day 1 … ,” Stimpson said. “That was his main goal.” Sealy thanked many in the department for helping reach the goal, including members of the communications staff, who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the assessment. He thanked the fire prevention bureau and the training staff in emergency medical services (EMS) who logged 90,000 hours in training to get to this point. Sealy thanked other departments, the administrative staff, assistant chiefs and the individual firefighters who inspected all of the city’s fire hydrants. Photo | Courtesy MCSO he Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is officially one of the top departments in the country, according to the Insurance Services Office (ISO). Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fire Chief Mark Sealy announced on Tuesday morning the department’s ISO rating had been upgraded to a Class 1 from a Class 3. “For the citizens, you can be assured the men and women [of MFRD] are better trained, better equipped and the response will be better,” Stimpson said at a press event at the Crichton Fire Station. The MFRD becomes one of about 332 districts out of 46,000 to achieve the ISO Class 1 rating, Stimpson said. ISO Community Hazard Mitigation Services Manager Michael C. Morash compared it to joining an elite club. “Class 1 is big,” he said. “It’s like joining a family across the country that is very limited … ” In fact, Morash said the rating is given to less than 1 percent of districts across the country. While the rating means the possibility of better service for residents, in some cases it can also lower insurance rates on homes in the city, Morash said. To achieve the rating, departments are judged on three facets of fire protection and each segment is given a point total, he said. To achieve Class 1, a department must score at least 90 points. Communications is 10 percent of the score, the fire department itself is 50 percent and water service makes up 40 percent, Morash said. The communications were judged, in part, on equipment and by how quickly calls were answered. The department was judged, in part, by how quickly those calls were responded to and the level of training firefighters receive on equipment and techniques. The water service Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Public Safety Director James Barber and Fire Chief Mark Sealy celebrate the city’s achievement of an ISO Class 1 rating Tuesday. “We have a long way to go to get to where I want to be, but this is a great first step,” Sealy said. City Councilman Fred Richardson, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, applauded Stimpson for the achievement, telling the mayor it was a huge part of his campaign promise to make Mobile the “safest, most businessand family-friendly city in America by 2020.” November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Float on CARNIVAL AGREES TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION BY DALE LIESCH According to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, the cruise terminal generates $6.5 million in annual revenue with a cruise ship in port. Without, it costs $2 million per year to service debt on the building. T he Carnival Fantasy will be calling Mobile its home port for at least one more year. Mayor Sandy Stimpson and members of the City Council gathered Monday morning to announce a one-year extension of a contract between the city and the cruise line. “This agreement is evidence of the positive working relationship between the city of Mobile and Carnival,” Stimpson said. “We’re not only providing an amenity … this will have a huge financial impact on the city.” Before Carnival returned to Mobile in 2016 after a four-year absence, Stimpson said the city was sinking roughly $2 million per year into the cruise terminal with little to no return. Now, he said, the terminal is bringing in $6.5 million in revenue this year, $2 million of which is profit. That profit goes to pay down the roughly $18 million in debt left on the building. The terminal has ranked high among customers as well, Stimpson said. Councilman Fred Richardson said the city would always support Carnival and added he was hopeful for a second ship at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal next year. “We’re going to assure you that if you bring a ship here we’re going to back it up,” he said. “We want a second ship so that we can go further than we ever have.” The ship has had a positive impact on tourism over the last two years, Visit Mobile CEO David Clark said. Some 360,000 visitors have traveled to Mobile by vehicle or plane and spent 55,000 hotel 8 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 room nights here, he said, and the extension of the contract means the cruise ship will continue to be a tourism amenity. However, the city is losing another waterfront amenity, as Gulf Coast Ducks has announced it won’t be giving amphibious tours in 2019. In a statement on its Facebook page, the company said it could no longer find “affordable insurance” and would close next year. The issue stems from a duck boat accident in Missouri this summer in which 17 people were killed. Bob Ojeta, office manager and driver with Austin Duck Adventures in Texas, said the accident has had an impact on business for amphibious tours nationwide. For companies that use the military-style duck boats, like Gulf Coast Ducks, it is almost impossible to get insurance. Insurance for the new hydraterra duck boats is affordable because they are higher off the ground and virtually “unsinkable,” Ojeta said. Clark lamented the loss of Gulf Coast Ducks, which he said had been popular among locals and tourists alike. “The duck boats did a good job and they were well received,” he said, adding he regrets that one event can “wipe out a whole industry.” “It’s really a blow,” he said.”We’re thankful for what we had. Hopefully the insurance market will soften and they can come back.” In the meantime, Clark said Wild Native Tours is available for river excursions, and starting in January the paddlewheeler Perdido Queen will offer dinner cruises on the river.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Short leash MOBILE COUNTY COMMISSION ADOPTS ‘ROAMING DOG’ ORDINANCE BY JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile County Commission has adopted a state law requiring pet owners to keep their dogs confined on and off their property and vowed to look at further regulations in the future. Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt Alabama Code 3-1-5, which will give animal control officers the authority to issue citations to pet owners when their animals are found roaming at large or spotted without proper confinement measures on the owner’s property. Fines can range anywhere from $2 to $50 but will require the offender to appear in court and pay court costs officials say would be a minimum of $200. Doug Hathcock of the county’s public services department said the ordinance was adopted in response to rising reports of dogs in the rural parts of the county injuring residents and damaging property. Hathcock said animal control officers previously had few options to address those problems. “Dogs are dogs. They’re going to do what they want to do, but pet owners are the ones who have to be accountable for their pets,” Hathcock said. “If they want to make sure their pets are well kept and not in harm’s way, they’ll keep them safely on their own property.” According to animal control, there has been an average of 235 biting incidents, 1,129 reports of aggressive behavior by loose dogs and 1,018 reports of property damage every year since 2013. In addition to costing taxpayers money, when owned dogs are captured and brought to the Mobile County Animal Shelter, Hathcock said it causes problems with overcrowding, sometimes resulting in preventable euthanizations. He said on average 60 percent of dogs taken into the county shelter are owned by someone but only 15 percent of those owners ever reclaim their pets. The new ordinance went into effect immediately. According to Hathcock, though, it won’t likely be enforced for a few months as the county works to train and deputize animal control officers to issue citations. “This is becoming a public safety issue, and it’s increasing every year,” Mobile County Humane Officer Carmelo Miranda said. “We have had laws to deal with the aftermath of people being injured or their property being damaged, but those laws only addressed the issue after the fact.” Miranda said there have previously been instances of people believed to be the owner of a dog involved in an incident denying their ownership. However, when a repeat offender is brought to court for violating the new ordinance, it will create a paper trail. Miranda said judges can even order owners to have their dog microchipped so it can be more easily identified in the future. “I’m a citizen, and I’m a dog owner. I don’t like to have the government tell me what I need to do with my dogs, but the fact is, the current laws on the books protect those who don’t wish to abide by the law or who don’t care about the neighbors’ safety and property,” he said. By adopting the state law, the county expects to save between $57,000 to $74,000 per year and increase the productivity of animal control officers by allowing them to address the issue before a problem, such as a dog bite, is reported. Several residents in attendance supported the decision. One, Susan Todd, said she’s spent years on a civil lawsuit against a neighbor whose dog attacked and killed several of her chickens. She said the neighbor had been warned several times by animal control before the incident to keep her dogs confined but never complied. “I was the fifth person on my road that lost livestock to her two dogs,” Todd said. “They were in a pen. It’s not like they were in the yard or loose in the street. These dogs came to my house, into my yard and destroyed my cage to get to these chickens and killed them.” Amy Cotton, who works with a local animal rescue group, said one of the driving factors behind dogs roaming unrestrained is the unregulated, for-profit sale of dogs (and cats) that aren’t spayed or neutered — something she said often occurs at local flea markets. She encouraged commissioners to start a dialog with local legislators about adopting a state law banning the sale of “unaltered” animals or even the “for profit” sale of dogs and cats altogether. Cotton noted the city of Atlanta adopted such an ordinance earlier in November. Commission President Connie Hudson said “The state of Alabama does not grant us the legislative authority to do something like that,” but said she’d be open to starting a dialog with Mobile County’s legislative delegation about what changes could be explored at the state level. Bruce Looper, who leads a community action group in Tillman’s Corner, told commissioners loose dogs — often packs of them — have been a big problem there, too. He was glad to see the ordinance adopted, but shared the commission’s sentiments that more needs to be done. “Right now, this is the only tool we really have available to us now, but given what we’re hearing, we probably need to be talking about another piece of legislation that includes some of the others issues raised here today,” Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said. “I would support this just to give us a tool with the understanding that it’s still wholly inadequate.” Commissioner Jerry Carl had similar concerns about the ordinance and almost seemed poised to vote against it because he believed it lacked the “teeth” needed to make any significant impact and could potentially “clog up” the county’s already strained judicial system with new citation cases. However, Carl — who says he’s been bitten by a loose dog in his own neighborhood — ultimately voted in support of adopting the ordinance with the understanding the county would “take it to the next step” and continue discussing future changes with legislators. November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH Holding pattern WOLF BAY BRIDGE PROJECT IN MONTHS-LONG PERMITTING PHASE BY JOHN MULLEN W idening Canal Road spells bad news for the Tom Thumb at the corner on Alabama State Route 161 in Orange Beach. But a south landing of the Wolf Bay Bridge within steps of its front door isn’t going to require a move by the iconic Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar, kitty-corner to Tom Thumb. “Doc’s is an institution,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said. “They’re not going anywhere.” The ramshackle building that sits on a slab has had several additions during its storied life and can hardly be picked up and moved, even a short distance. Kennon said it won’t have to. “We own the property behind it so we’re able to work out some trades and agreements so they can have parking in the back,” Kennon said. “Doc’s is going to be fine.” Doc’s owner Richard Schwartz’s parking lot is directly west of the restaurant but the bridge riser will be between the two lots and will make it inaccessible for his customers. Tom Thumb looks to lose its building as the Alabama Department of Transportation is planning a sweeping two-lane turn south so beach-bound traffic doesn’t have to stop at the intersection. Kennon hopes it can stay in the area, though. “The question is Tom Thumb and that eastbound, southbound turn, and can we move the Tom Thumb and rebuild on the property just slightly to the west is what we’d like to do,” Kennon said. “We would have to take all of their property to make the sweep so it may work where we can relocate, because we do need a gas station for the inbound traffic.” As far as actual work on the Wolf Bay Bridge, officials say it is in the early 12- to 24-month permitting phase. “Burt-Kleinpeter, they are working [with us on] surveying, Geotech, all of that with the bridge,” Kennon said. “With the roadways, they’re doing all the design. They’ve been a big help to us. We’re in a holding pattern going through the process. Until we get the permitting and contractual agreements with [adjacent property owners] Mr. Barber and Mr. Lawrenz, but for the most part it’s just waiting on getting a permit.” David Lawrenz and George Barber own land on Sapling Point where the bridge will land on the north side. Larenz’s property is already in the city limits and though Barber’s is not, an improved road on his property will be used to take traffic north to County Road 95 and eventually to County Road 20 or U.S. 98 to connect to the Foley Beach Express. Kennon said he likens the bridge project to an economic development move he hopes will move some of the burgeoning development on the island to the north. “We are not looking to annex anyone that doesn’t want to be annexed,” Kennon said. “We’re not going to try to annex Josephine, Pirate’s Cove or anything else except those willing landowners. The last thing we want is people in Orange Beach that don’t want to be in Orange Beach.” BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE New market GROCERY CHAIN ALDI PLANS NEW STORE IN FAIRHOPE S BY JOHN MULLEN ubdivisions are sprouting all over Baldwin County and Fairhope is seeing its fair share, with retail sure to follow. National grocery store chain ALDI recently announced plans to build a new store in Fairhope on a seven-acre site on the northeast corner of Alabama Route 181 and Fairhope Avenue. “As the fastest-growing city in the state, I’m sure this contributed to their decision to open here,” Mayor Karin Wilson said. “This corridor will be significant and ultimately serve as the village center for Eastern Fairhope.” Fairhope has no shortage of grocery stores, Wilson said, but she believes ALDI will bring in some different ideas and products. “The city of Fairhope may have more grocery stores per capita than any other city,” she said. “However, I think it’s exciting to have a new option for residents that may bring different variety.” ALDI officials did confirm an interest in the Fairhope market to go with its 1,800 stores in 35 states and 20 or so stores in Alabama. The Fairhope store will be the first in the state south of the Montgomery area. Plans are to have a total of 2,500 stores in the chain by 2022, officials said. “Last year, we opened 150 new stores, and in 2018 we expect to open another 150 stores across the country,” Mount Juliet Division Vice 10 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 President Troy Marshall said. “In 2017, we remodeled more than 500 stores. We are on track to remodel nearly 400 stores in 2018.” That remodeling trend will continue, Marshall said, even as more and more new stores are built and open. “We’re investing $1.9 billion to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. ALDI stores by the end of 2020,” Marshall said. “This is a significant investment in our stores, but it’s really an investment in our shoppers. We’re evolving to meet their changing tastes and needs, and in return they have made us one of the fastestgrowing retailers in the U.S.” More houses are being planned in Fairhope, which will bring ALDI and other city retailers more potential customers. In the Nov. 5 planning commission meeting, requests were made for two subdivisions with a total of 144 lots. The largest was for 112 lots for a new subdivision on the north side of State Road 104 east of County Road 13. The new development will be called North Hills at Fairhope. A second 32-lot subdivision was requested for Fox Hollow Phase Three to be located on the east side of County Road 13 about a quarter mile south of Morphy Avenue. The request was made by Montrose Properties.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Marshall reveals a lot with Hart firing ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM seizure disorders, among other things. CBD has been for sale all over the state for a few years now and is being used by thousands. But while public corruption or campaign law isn’t a front-burner issue for Marshall, hitting people with criminal charges for selling or possessing a harmless, buzz-less oil apparently is. A cynic might guess the issue became more front-and-center for him when the FDA approved an expensive CBD-based seizure medication earlier this year and the giant pharmaceutical company that holds the patent on the medicine got themselves high-falutin’ Alabama politico Steve Windom to lobby their causes. Want to guess who’s been giving campaign cash to Marshall? The CBD “clarification” offers a very interesting juxtaposition in considering Marshall’s priorities as attorney general. He has no interest in going after the Luv Guv or Big Luther, or even in finding out how Mason was paid. The firing of Hart seriously calls into question his desire to go after public corruption. He also told our editorial board he has no interest in his office digging into past molestation issues within the Catholic Church, as so many other AGs’ offices are doing around the country. But what he is interested in is playing tough on drugs by going after an innocuous plant compound that’s helping thousands of people feel better and live more normal lives. For now we’ll assume donations weren’t part of the decision-making process. Steve Marshall came into office with the Luv Guv stank all over him, and he knows that. He has four years to wash it off and prove the cynics wrong, but so far the stench is getting worse. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 though. Marshall had been taking campaign money from Hubbard supporters, including the “Yella Fella” Jimmy Raine, who landed on the witness stand during his buddy’s trial, and reportedly wasn’t a fan of Hart’s style. Media reports as far back as the spring claimed Marshall had promised to investigate Hart. And it’s understandable Marshall may not really want any gung-ho types stalking around his office, since he’s already up to his neck in ethical issues. Somehow the state’s top lawyer managed to take $750,000 in PAC-to-PAC donations during the campaign even though such money laundering is illegal in Alabama. The flaccid Ethics Commission has twice passed on addressing the matter and some lawyers are trying to get the Montgomery County DA to get involved, but I doubt it’ll happen. If only there were a top-notch political prosecutor around ... Anyway, even if Marshall is able to weasel out of getting hammered for that move, you have to consider whether he is living up to the spirit of the law. The PAC-to-PAC ban was passed to keep candidates from hiding who’s giving them money. We can’t easily see who passed that $750,000 to Marshall through the Republican Attorney Generals Association PAC. If Marshall believed in transparency and the spirit of Alabama’s campaign laws, he wouldn’t be trying to argue that a loophole let him legally take RAGA’s money. In addition to firing Hart last week, Marshall’s office also issued a rather odd press blast about the scourge of CBD oil in this state. If you’re unaware, CBD is the nonpsychoactive (won’t get you high) compound found in marijuana and hemp that has been determined to help people with Cartoon/Laura Mattei A t least we didn’t have to wait long to find out what Steve Marshall is all about. Alabama’s newly elected attorney general took just 13 days before giving comfort to those of us who worried he was too involved in the quid pro quo that helped former Gov. Robert Bentley slip away with barely a slap on a wrist that should have been adorned with handcuffs. Last week he fired his office’s top political crimes prosecutor, Matt Hart, then hid behind the old “personnel matters” excuse to avoid explaining why. Why would you fire the man who nailed corrupt former Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard? The guy who helped evict the Luv Guv from the mansion? The fellow who so often has been the only face this crooked state has when it comes to holding corrupt politicians accountable? If you’ve been paying attention, the answer appears quite obvious. Ever since Marshall was plucked from relative obscurity to become the state’s top lawyer, he has made one move after another that leaves little doubt he is part of a bigger plan. Marshall was picked by Bentley to take over for Big Luther Strange, who was so power mad that the countrydoctor governor was able to play a U.S. Senate seat as his get-out-of-jail-free card. Luther rose to the surface like a big, dumb bass and took the artificial lure, meeting with Bentley to solicit the dream job regardless of the legality and ethics of doing so, even while his office was actively investigating the governor. The bribery was so obvious, so in-our-faces, that the only way it could possibly fly is by involving another politically ambitious person to help clear the table. Naturally Marshall couldn’t investigate the man who’d just given him a job, so he quickly recused himself but chose Ellen Brooks, a DA with a track record of letting big fish off the line. She “investigated” but came back saying it wasn’t that Bentley did nothing wrong, it’s just that there weren’t any laws against the bad things he did. The state just needs better laws, she offered with little explanation. Never mind that Bentley and Luther met to discuss something of great value — a U.S. Senate seat — while the governor was under investigation. Never mind that Bentley sent armed law enforcement officers to a state employee’s home to try to retrieve the tape his wife had recorded of him and his girlfriend. Never mind that he’d paid Rebekah Mason through a strange “dark money” account no one has ever made public. Hell, never mind he used a state helicopter to fly his wallet to the beach after storming out after a fight with his wife. Apparently there are no laws against any of that. But let’s not forget, that’s the same excuse Brooks offered after her 2012 investigation of Hubbard. Marshall’s firing of Hart just looks like the starter’s pistol on even more ramped-up political corruption throughout the state. And that’s saying something. When Marshall met with our editorial board before the election, I asked him point-blank how he would respond to the many critics around this state who think he was in on the deal. He mealy-mouthed around that day, but I think we can consider this his definitive answer. Pressed about whether his administration would get active about looking into whether Strange and Bentley colluded to make the governor’s problems go away in exchange for that senate seat, Marshall offered one of the more flabbergasting answers I’ve heard in my 51 years on this lovely planet. He said because of the sanctity of grand jury secrecy and his own recusal, Brooks could very well have already investigated Strange’s behavior and Marshall just wouldn’t know about it. He’s just not in the loop. “There are just some things we may never know,” he said. Spoken like a real bloodhound of an investigator. The Hart firing/resignation wasn’t a big surprise, NOW THAT AG STEVE MARSHALL HAS SHOWN MATT HART THE DOOR, WHO’S GOING TO GO AFTER THE CROOKED POLITICIANS?

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Santa’s got loads of possibilities ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I haven’t started yelling “get off my lawn” or saying “I’m just resting my eyes” yet, but after seeing some of the toy ads while watching Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network with my kids over the Thanksgiving holiday, I did ask myself, “What is with these kids today?” When I was growing up, over the years I got a Western Flyer, a Lite Brite, Operation, an Easy-Bake Oven, Barbie, Ken and their accouterments and a few Cabbage Patch kids. About the “weirdest” thing I ever wanted was the Baby Alive that REALLY peed and pooped in its little diaper. How fun! Sure, you can still get some version of most — if not all — of these items, but naturally, as times have changed, so have the toys kids want. And sadly, some of the most popular items in Santa’s bag this year are just sh*t. Literally, sh*t. If you don’t want to sit through hours of watching cartoons like I did, just search “poop toys” on Google or Amazon and you will see, there’s a sh*t ton of ‘em. I am not sure where this fascination with defecation came from, but obviously the demand is there and the suppliers are happy to oblige. I guess I kind of get it, as all kids of a certain age enjoy a good poop joke, but do we really need to turn this sophomoric humor into actual toys? Apparently, we doo doo. We can certainly credit the popularity of the poop emoji with some of this, as there are countless plush poo toys, stickers, stamps and writing implements fashioned after it, and I would venture to guess it is the genesis of the recent poo toy phenomenon. Unicorn “poop” is also extraordinarily popular, but it’s just glitter gel so it’s not totally disgusting. I mean, all unicorns and girls poop glitter, right? We’ve known this since the beginning of time. But the cute and sparkly poop toys end there. And then it just gets disgusting and disturbing. There is a “toddler game” called Fish for Floaters, which is advertised as an “educational, creative and sensory bath game” that is great for developing “hand-to-eye coordination.” It comes with two fishing rods, two nets and 12 “floaters” of various shapes (of the log and soft ice cream squirt variety, I presume). This is designed to be used in the bathtub or swimming pool — a “whole new way to drop the kids off,” if you know what I mean. The real trouble with this game, though, is when the final score ends up being 7-6. You can dookie the math on that one. If netting fake crap out of a bathtub or pool just isn’t your (butt) jam, try a game called Doggie Doo, where you simply clean up after a toy dog. It comes complete with shovels and is described as “hilarious fun.” Lucky for my kids, our schnoodle has created a similar and even more realistic game certain to provide them with all the “hilarious fun” they can handle for years to come! There is another one called Don’t Step In It. Not since Twister has there been a more engaging and exciting mat game, I tell ya! It is described as “blindfolded, poop-dodging fun.” You simply “mold the included compound [which I’m sure is definitely safe] to look like piles of poop” and whoever steps into the fewest piles wins! Yay! It encourages “parent-child interaction” or allows kids to share “happiness with friends.” Don’t worry, if your kid is more of a loner, they can simply “dodge the poop solo.” Can you imagine a more heartbreaking scene than a kid “solo poop dodging” on Christmas morning? I dung know if I can. A lot of these poop toymakers are more obscure or first gained popularity in other countries, like France or Germany, but even the big American players, like Hasbro and Mattel, have made it their doodie to bring this to kids across our great land. And they have arguably even more disgusting offerings. USA! USA! USA! Using one of their most iconic brands, Hasbro has Play-Doh Poop Troop. The description reads, “Kids can create their own hilarious poo characters out of squishy, silly Play-Doh compound. Make creations like poop monsters or the famous emojis with the poo mold or by squeezing them from the decorating tool.” I can only imagine what the “decorating tool” they “squeeze” the poo from is fashioned after! (I rectum it’s the old poop shoot!) Sorry kids, nuts and corn sold separately. Toilet not included! Don’t worry, though. If you would rather play with poop in a toilet after it has already been, um, formulated, Hasbro’s rival Mattel has just the game for you. Flushin’ Frenzy is the perfect game to teach your children the joys of handling untreated solid waste with their bare hands — which, let’s face it, along the Gulf Coast is something they may actually encounter one day. Might as well get them acclimated in a fun and loving environment! You see, each player plunges the toy toilet with the included toy plunger the number of times on the die (great for learning to count!). And then at some point, a giant turd will fly out of the toilet and, I sh*t you not, the player who is able to grab it in midair gets two tokens. Makes sense — a deuce for a deuce! Two for number two! The famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud often wrote about the connection (or lack thereof) of children to their excrement, so perhaps these toymakers are on to something more profound. But I don’t care, because it’s nasty. And I’m warning all the kids in my neighborhood right here and now, if any of you show up at my house with Poop Troop in hand, I will definitely be screaming, “Get the hell off of my lawn!” November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Give Gulf Shores its bridge BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM R esidents came out in droves to an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) public hearing for an additional bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway earlier this month. The proposed bridge would supplement the area’s two existing bridges, one designated for Alabama Highway 59 and the other a toll bridge for the Foley Beach Express. The bridge is expected to act as a spur from the Foley Beach Express and connect to Canal Road, which runs adjacent to the southern shore of the Intracoastal Waterway. A couple of hundred residents packed into the Gulf Shores Activity Center for ALDOT’s hearing, which was designated as an information session and opportunity to voice opinions about the proposed project. Protest and opposition to a proposed project is what typically yields crowds that large. However, at this event most came to voice their support for the Waterway Boulevard Extension newly designated by ALDOT. To be clear, there were some residents who came to voice their opposition to the project. Opponents argued valid reasons — environmental concerns, disruptions to their lives with a new You must admit a cynical marketing campaign of demagoguing beachgoers is an effective ploy, but it is a throwback to the geographic tribalism that has plagued Alabama’s politics since the end of Reconstruction. In addition to critics who question the project’s cost-effectiveness, there are also the owners of the nearby privately owned toll bridge to the east. A new, free bridge created as part of a spur to the existing Foley Beach Express route will likely reduce tolls collected at the existing bridge. In all, the opposition to this project is legitimate and formidable. However, if you are a believer in representative democracy and the will of the people, it will be difficult to oppose this project. On the surface, it appears the locals of South Baldwin County are in favor of it. Two of the area’s most prominent elected officials, mayors Craft and Kennon, want to see it succeed. And the vast majority of residents willing to come out to what should have been a mundane ALDOT hearing on a chilly November Thursday night were also in favor of it. The issue has not been polled, but based on anecdotal evidence it appears the bridge project enjoys robust support among the residents who AS SOUTH ALABAMIANS KNOW, AND live full time along the eastern half of AlaNORTHERN NEIGHBORS MAY RECALL, THE bama’s coastline. STATE FAILED TO USE THE BP OIL SPILL SETTLEMENT OK, but why should the rest of the state go FUNDS FOR THEIR INTENDED PURPOSE: GULF COAST along with this, espeRESTORATION AND IMPROVEMENT. INSTEAD, THE cially given there are so many other needs around LEGISLATURE SPENT THE FUNDS OWED TO THE GULF the state? It’s not just a matter of rewarding resiTO MEET BUDGET SHORTFALLS — FUNDING MEDICdents with expendable AID AND PAYING OFF STATE DEBT. income for a vacation with easier access to the beaches. influx of traffic and questions about whether this That’s a part of it, and it should be. The tourist bridge will resolve tourist-season gridlock in economy in Alabama is a source of tax revenue South Baldwin County. for the state’s coffers. Taking care of visitors who Otherwise, the overwhelming majority of want to spend money in Alabama — be it Fort people in attendance, including Gulf Shores Morgan or Fort Payne — should be a priority. Mayor Robert Craft and Orange Beach Mayor Another aspect is public safety. If Alabama is Tony Kennon, supported the project. going to maintain a viable beach destination on Beyond the local contingent of detractors, a the barrier islands, access to and from the island campaign outside South Alabama has targeted the is a necessity. project, questioning its prioritization over other There is a legitimate debate to be had as to projects throughout the rest of the state. Dubbing whether this is the right solution, but the answer it the “Bridge to Nowhere,” the campaign has de- to that question has apparently already been picted the project in TV and radio ads — running determined by the people who live there and the in the Birmingham and Huntsville markets — as leaders they have elected. a wasteful boondoggle even locals didn’t want. As South Alabamians know, and northern Prominent politicians throughout the state neighbors may recall, the state failed to use the have jumped on the “Stop the Bridge to NoBP oil spill settlement funds for their intended where” bandwagon, including State Auditor Jim purpose: Gulf Coast restoration and improveZeigler and former State House Minority Leader ment. Instead, the Legislature spent the funds Rep. Craig Ford, who recently lost his bid for the owed to the Gulf to meet budget shortfalls — State Senate running as an independent. funding Medicaid and paying off state debt. Imagine this scenario: You’re stuck in traffic The old BP oil spill parlor trick makes the on Interstate 65, and a radio commercial comes argument these residents are somehow pulling a on questioning the need for this project. The ad fast one on the rest of Alabama with a so-called points out that ALDOT has so many other traffic Bridge to Nowhere farcical. concerns to address but is set to build an “$87 If taxpayers in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach million” bridge for beachgoers. Listeners are left think this is the correct solution to alleviate with the impression South Alabamians will have some of the traffic woes plaguing the area, let an easier trip to the beach while the rest of the them have the bridge. However, let it be known state suffers through hours of traffic each week there can’t be any do-overs if the bridge doesn’t just to get to and from work. The outrage! achieve its desired outcome. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Uniting communities with ‘Just Mercy’ BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T hey’ve been at work in the community for 46 years. The organization is referred to as Mobile’s “problem solver.” Mobile United was created with an important and very necessary goal: to make the city a better place to live for all its citizens. To accomplish this, Mobile United advances and supports a broad array of programs and activities. Leadership Mobile, Youth Leadership Mobile, and Connect Mobile are their very recognizable and noteworthy programs. Standing committees in such areas as education, government, natural resources, public safety and health services, to name a few, have positively contributed to the formulation and implementation of forward thinking and impactful action in these areas. The organization, whose purpose is embodied in its name, has done much throughout its history to bring together a broad cross-section of Mobilians to address some of the community’s most pressing problems. Mobile United’s current endeavor is an example. They are promoting the community read of a bestseller said to be every bit as compelling and moving as “To Kill A Mockingbird.” The book, “Just Mercy,” is written by Bryan Stevenson, of whom author John Grisham noted, “Not since Atticus Finch has a fearless and committed lawyer made such a difference in the American South.” Mobile United has made free copies of “Just Mercy” available throughout the community and available for download via eBook or audiobook. Also, Mobile United has arranged for Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, to speak at the Mitchell Center Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. Coincidentally, and quite fortuitously, “Just Mercy” was chosen by the University of South Alabama’s Common Read Selection Committee as the USA read for the 2018-2019 school year. In an email conversation with Mobile United Executive Director Michele Rumpf and Director of Programs Christienne Gibson, I asked what compelling messages “Just Mercy” contains that would be of benefit to Mobilians. Their response was threefold. First, they noted, mass incarceration is a topic which deserves attention. “The people currently incarcerated within the justice system are disproportionately people of color,” and with African-Americans making up a little over half of the city’s population, this topic “affects us an entire community [and] whether we pay attention to it or not ... whether we think so or not ... it weighs on the collective health of our city.” Second, the concepts of justice and empathy are intertwined. Stevenson’s stories allow one to connect these two in a way that takes this topic out of the realm of the abstract to the personal. The power of justice and empathy being applied in tandem, and how such an approach can transform lives as well as communities, becomes real as one delves into the pages of Stevenson’s book. Third, observed Rumpf and Gibson, “Our organization IS Mobile United; we strive to bring people together from all different walks of life, neighborhoods, and backgrounds to become proximate to each other in a unique way. The use of that term [proximate] throughout the book spoke to us because we think it is fundamentally important so that we can grow together as a city, as a community. It is a lot harder to condemn someone when we know them and that is a powerful message to acknowledge.” Their response to a follow-up question really struck a chord with me. I asked what barriers to community cohesion and understanding they believe Stevenson’s book can shed light on. They put forward three: 1) lack of awareness of just how broken our system of justice is in Alabama; 2) unequal treatment based on race and economic status continues today; and 3) family dysfunction and related issues MUST be addressed early on, before children get into the system. These were profound observations for me because of the things I saw and learned as a local police officer. I cut my teeth as a patrol officer in Mobile’s Precinct 3, where some of our most challenged neighborhoods lie. Later, I served as a detective in the Juvenile Services division. I had a front-row seat to witness the impact of addiction as a major factor in crimes, particularly property crimes. I saw up close how family dysfunction and related issues become powerful impediments to some of our community’s young people becoming positive, productive and thriving members of society. Public safety is, and should be, a major focus of any community. “Just Mercy,” Rumpf and Gibson said, contributes in a quality way to our communal conversation about finding ways to eradicate conditions that lead to criminality. It does so by focusing on young people and the conditions that make them “susceptible to really bad decision-making.” These varied conditions, they note, can be addressed and made better through “intervention programs and mental health services in schools, churches and community organizations,” programs and services “Just Mercy” articulates. Stevenson has facilitated such conversations across the nation, work that’s garnered him the title “America’s Mandela.” I asked Rumpf and Gibson what outcomes they hope will materialize as a result of Stevenson’s visit and conversation with members of our community. The outcomes they stated point back to the organization’s name — Mobile United. For starters, they hope to see an increase in civic participation by all ages and backgrounds, and more people intentionally getting to know folks different from themselves. Additionally, they want to see Mobilians stepping outside their comfort zones to create new connections they otherwise wouldn’t. And last, they hope to see action — in other words, people giving back and understanding they can make a difference, particularly on the front end of social justice issues, but on the back end, too. November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Plantation Antique Galleries closing in December BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM A fter 44 years in business, locally owned Plantation Antique Galleries in Mobile is shuttering for good at the end of the year. The well-known local antiquary specializes in 18th century indoor furniture and accessories from all over Europe, Egypt and Turkey. Sitting near the intersection with Cottage Hill Road, the innocuous-looking 10,400-square-foot building at 604 Bel Air Blvd. will be hosting a wine and cheese event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 as a way of thanking the community for supporting the business over the decades, according to co-owners John Gulas and Frank Lundell. “After 40 years I’m ready to retire. In case you haven’t heard, millennials aren’t buying antiques. Please come and adopt these beloved antiques for between 50-75 percent off, until the next generation is old enough to start caring for them,” Gulas states on the store’s website. With an initial standing inventory worth upward of $4 million, the gallery began discounting merchandise about 16 months ago. Roughly 25 percent is still available for purchase at discounts of up to 87 percent. “We still have a lot of 1800s-era furniture that is from England and France. There are rugs from Persia, with the oldest over 150 years old and originally priced around $30,000, still available, as well as 1940s-era Turkish carpets from famous designer Zeki Muran. Locally, 10 paintings from well-known artist Henri Rathle are up for sale,” Anjie Lowther, store manager, said. Plans for the property after the store closes are undecided, according to Gulas. “I’ve been told that this is one of the of the most beautifully designed interiors in town by several friends. It would really be nice to keep the design floor plan and architecture as is, if we could find the right use for it,” he said. University of South Alabama professor of music Dr. Andra Bohnet will be performing at the Dec. 1 event from 1-4 p.m., playing Celtic music. Gulas will be onsite to offer guided tours of the store. Discussions will focus on how the owners funneled such a wide array of unique and eclectic items from all over the world into their store over the years. More information about the event, including store discounts, can be found online at plantationgalleries.com. Business moves, transactions • Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama recently held a grand opening for new office space on the third floor of 3 S. Royal St. The new space more than doubles the organization’s former footprint of 1,100 square feet around the corner at 9 Dauphin St. There are currently nine staff at the new location, with plans to hire more as caseload increases. • Out-of-state investors recently purchased an 8,400-square-foot industrial warehouse on 3.6 acres at 5880 Middle Road in Theodore for $300,000. The property has access from both Middle Road and I-10 Industrial Parkway. Plans are in place for the site to be used as an import distribution warehouse. Pete Riehm and J.T. Jenkins with NAI Mobile handled the transaction. • According to Dr. Michael Finan, director of The Mitchell Cancer Institute, plans are in place for the opening of new medical office space at Spring Hill Medical 16 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 Center, 3719 Dauphin St. in Mobile. The new facilities will encompass some 1,000 square feet and house several physicians onsite at any given time. The new extension will open sometime during next spring. Austal USA delivers Burlington (EPF 10) to Navy Austal USA recently delivered the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (EPF 10) to the U.S. Navy during a ceremony onboard the ship at the company’s headquarters in Mobile. This is the fourth ship Austal has delivered to the Navy this year. The 338-foot Burlington is an aluminum catamaran capable of transporting 600 tons 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. It is designed to operate in ports and waterways too shallow and narrow for the larger ships in the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet. The ship’s flight deck can also support flight operations for a wide variety of manned and unmanned aircraft, including a CH-53E Super Stallion. “Today’s delivery of Burlington marks the tenth EPF we have delivered to the U.S. Navy, a milestone achieved as a result of the shipbuilding team made up of Austal employees, our Navy partners, industry suppliers and both local and state community and legislative support,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. In addition to the delivery of the USNS Burlington, two additional Spearheadclass EPFs are under construction at locally headquartered Austal USA’s shipyard. The recently launched Puerto Rico (EPF 11) is preparing for sea trials and the Newport (EPF 12) is in its final stages of assembly. Austal also recently received instruction from the Navy to order long lead time materials for a currently unnamed EPF 13 vessel. McKenzie tapped as director for Exchange 202 Jason McKenzie is the new director of community engagement for the Exchange 202 coworking space in downtown Mobile. Prior to joining the Exchange, McKenzie spent two and a half years as the executive director of The Joe Jefferson Playhouse, according to his LinkedIn profile page. In that position he directed and implemented development programs to generate donor foundation and corporate support for the local 501(c)(3) community theater group. He also managed all social media for the playhouse as well as public relations, marketing and news releases for the playhouse. McKenzie earned his bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Louisiana Tech University, followed by an MBA from Auburn University. He currently serves as a volunteer for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile as a Red Shoe Society board member. McKenzie also served as a volunteer for the Historic Mobile Preservation Society, The Village of Spring Hill and The United Way of Southwest Alabama.

November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE THE REVIEW Nexus Cinema — dinner with a movie NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 BRUNS DRIVE MOBILE, AL 36695 251-776-6570 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET IT BRINGS A WHOLE NEW MEANING TO DINNER AND A MOVIE. WHY MAKE MORE THAN ONE STOP? THAT’S EXACTLY THE IDEA BEHIND THE RELATIVELY NEW NEXUS CINEMA IN WEST MOBILE JUST OFF CODY ROAD.” To be honest, I occasionally crave the one-on-one time with these boys. It’s the best way to get their true selves to come out. Together they are either busy competing with each other, fighting over nothing or so enraptured with each other they almost leave me out. On this rare occasion it was me and the big boy looking to stir up some trouble in WeMo. We tried in vain to plan our dinner after searching the internet for their menu. Lucas was reading it to me in the car, but we just couldn’t get a feel for it. We had no idea what to expect when we pulled up early enough to get excellent parking up front and walked through the giant, castlelike doors into a dimly lit cavern with what appeared to be a sports bar, not quite open at 11 a.m. Our first stop was to select our seats. Tickets cost $33 for the pair. It sounded a little steep to me, but once we were inside we could tell why. I didn’t count the recliners in there but I could tell that our close-knit friends could fill it up. Speaking of recliners, these seats were really good. Almost Photo | Facebook I t brings a whole new meaning to dinner and a movie. Why make more than one stop? That’s exactly the idea behind the relatively new Nexus Cinema in West Mobile just off Cody Road. If you’ve not heard of this theater, it’s a combination sports bar, restaurant and picture show where servers wait on you while you stretch out in a posh recliner complete with retractable TV tray and order from a tablet. I’d heard of this place and decided to give it a whirl when “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (reviewed in this issue) hit the silver screen. Lucas was dying to exercise his adolescence and see the PG-13 show, a prequel to the Harry Potter franchise, without his 8-year-old brother in tow. I felt bad leaving Graham at home with his mom, but he was sick and in no shape for public appearances. This was to be a father and eldest-son trip. Nexus Cinema in West Mobile is a combination sports bar, restaurant and picture show where servers wait on you while you stretch out in a posh recliner and order from a tablet — turning dinner and a movie into dinner with a movie. We were not here to watch Aurors and Death Eaters with too good. As the electric motor raised Lucas’s feet and lowhealth food so we skipped the salad section. There is a page ered his head just before mine did the same, my teenager, half dedicated to sliders, and we paused there. I recall a Turkey kidding, said, “Dad, I think I’m going to take a nap.” I was Reuben and one with apple slices and bacon, but we settled on thinking the same thing. the Chicken Cordon Bleu Sliders ($9.95). A good chunk of But sleep was not in the cards for the MacDonalds. There ham and chicken with the cheese on a Hawaiian Roll was a rewas too much excitement for us to waste our time on a few ally good sub-$10 purchase. It’s a nice idea for the slider world. winks. Each chair had an iPad tucked against the armrest with There was no way we were leaving without Filet Mignon a series of menus. Easily navigable, there was an appetizer Steak Bites ($15.95). Lucas had his eye on those things besection, sides, entrees, beverages and adult beverages plus fore the opening credits. I let him choose desserts ready at our fingertips. I wasn’t medium-rare, though I was a touch suspisure what to expect, but I knew we weren’t cious of how these would turn out. They in for overpriced candy and a tub of were actually fantastic. Tender and juicy, popcorn (though they do have it for you not like sirloin tips other than in appeartraditionalist moviegoers). Lucas and I didn’t argue much over THEY WERE ACTUALLY FAN- ance, the filet stood out as the best thing we ate there. what to order. Our first sampling was a TASTIC. TENDER AND JUICY, No more drinks or dessert, we threw serving of Crab Canapés ($7.95). Little in the towel. Having the option to pay in phyllo dough cups with a lump crab mixNOT LIKE SIRLOIN TIPS the lobby or with the card on the iPad, we ture were hard to see in the dim light of the OTHER THAN IN APPEARchose the lobby. opening sequence, but tasted a little on the Maybe you’re wondering, “How was sweet side. Lucas especially enjoyed them. ANCE, THE FILET STOOD the theater?” There isn’t a bad seat in the For some dumb reason we ordered food from one iPad and drinks from the OUT AS THE BEST THING WE whole place and the surround sound is top notch, so we gave it a thumbs up. It can other. Must have been the nervous jitters ATE THERE. get pricey if you don’t have a handle on of not knowing normal protocol, but my things. son’s tablet was used to order a Sprite With a $10 tip I spent somewhere in the ($2.95) and a Kendall Jackson cabernet neighborhood of $96. That’s a lot for two sauvignon ($5.95). Of course they didn’t knuckleheads to chow down at the movies, but had I gone to confuse the order, bringing his soda first. two separate places it wouldn’t have been too far off the mark Back on my iPad we ordered Nacho Bombs ($5.95), defor what we got out of it. scribed as “Little balls of nacho addictiveness” on the menu. Nexus Cinema Dining has a lot going on, with trivia I had to talk Lucas out of the Mac & Cheese Bites, but he was nights, an operational sports bar and even college football — OK with the bombs. on the big screen! I think it would be a fun way to take in a “They taste like someone took a cheap taco and rolled it game and grub. But as a straight-ahead theater it still rocks. into a ball. I mean that in a good way,” said the young man. This turns dinner and a movie into dinner with a movie. Give That’s a pretty accurate description, and I’ll add they were it a shot. served with a dollop of sour cream. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Bourbon season begins coloring or additives. You may notice how the Scots spell it “whisky” and some American scribes “whiskey” but that has nothing to do with it. Potato, potahto. Whichever way you spell it we have some fine whiskey available in our area. I’m looking for any of your suggestions far and wide for an upcoming issue. I’m hearing good things are coming out of Colorado right now. To celebrate bourbon season I thought about recipes. In the past I’ve written about bourbon pecan pies, bourbon balls and old fashioned cocktails. Today I want to do a bourbon glaze. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR 1 cup bourbon ¾ cup ketchup ½ cup brown sugar 2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon garlic salt ¼ cup white vinegar 1 tablespoon water Photo | depositphotos.com B Of all the spirits, bourbon is the sweater you wear on the inside. lack Friday in our rearview mirror is the real sign of bourbon season. The red liquor is present year-round but really shines when the weather gets cool and stays cool. Of all the spirits, this one is the sweater you wear on the inside. In the U.S., we have laws that regulate what can and cannot be called bourbon. Other countries may call just about any kind of sour mash whiskey bourbon. Many of you may think it has to be from Kentucky, but that’s not true. Bourbon has to be made in the U.S., although most is still distilled in Kentucky. The mash must be 51 percent corn, with other grains such as wheat or rye giving the spirit its character. Aged in new charred oak barrels at least two years, it cannot be barreled at any strength higher than 125 proof, nor bottled at less than 80 proof using plain water to dilute it to the desired potency. Its color comes from the aging, not artificial 20 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 Combine all ingredients in a smallish saucepan and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and continue cooking until it’s reduced just a little, maybe 15 minutes or so. You’re at a swank restaurant. You hear the special is bourbonglazed … whatever. Sounds fancy, eh? While I admit I appreciate almost anything associated with bourbon, I also believe you should exercise restraint. I don’t think all meats are cut out (pun intended) to be glazed with bourbon. In the fish world I limit it to salmon. I find it disgusting on other fish, such as triggerfish. That’s like ketchup on a steak. Get it out of here. Poultry-wise you’re OK. Chicken is good with this glaze. Need to spruce up that boring boneless breast? Here’s your answer. Keep this glaze a glaze and only brush it on while cooking. It won’t taste like barbecue sauce. For red meat I would avoid this glaze. It DOES make it taste like barbecue sauce. Get a decent cut of meat and let it speak for itself. It does, however, work well on a pork chop. Enjoy your bourbon, but with the glaze by all means use the cheap stuff! BTFSB! Recycle!

COVER STORY Councilors, mayor talk differences amid apparent strained relationship I DALE LIESCH/REPORTER T MAY BE THAT EVEN A GREAT CONQUEROR LIKE try to find a happy medium.” However, it seems to be a nationwide problem, he Genghis Khan can’t fix the current rift between said. As a member of the League of Cities board of direcMobile’s branches of government. In an effort to mend fences, Mayor Sandy Stimp- tors, Manzie said he knows these sorts of disagreements son jokingly introduced the centuries-old ruler as his aren’t uncommon. “What’s happening here is not unique to Mobile,” he new chief of staff during the City Council meeting Nov. 20. Stimpson introduced an actor dressed as Khan to said. “Most major cities go through these struggles.” Communication on both sides could be better, Couneach of the councilors one by one as a promotion for an cilwoman Bess Rich said. She suggested that both oneupcoming exhibit at the Gulf Coast Exploreum. The stunt on-one communication and group communication could was meant to ease some of the built-up tension resulting be improved. from disagreements in a previous meeting. “I think it’s essential, sitting down and talking,” she “Someone said Genghis Khan is coming up here and, suggested. really, we decided to introduce him as new chief of staff Councilman C.J. Small agrees communication is probabout 10 minutes before we walked down there,” Stimpably the biggest issue. son said. “You know, as silly as it sounds, an icebreaker “There is no communication between the [council and like that sometimes can break the ice.” mayor],” he said. “You can’t have a Stimpson and councilors agree good relationship without commuthat a number of high-profile nication.” scrapes have given the public the Egos might be the biggest issue, perception elected officials don’t Councilman John Williams admitcurrently see eye-to-eye. Stimpson ted, with a sense each side has to didn’t deny that, but said it is part of THERE IS NO COMMUNI“win” all the time. the process. “I don’t think either side is will“There’s a tremendous amount of CATION BETWEEN THE ing to give on any subject,” he said. work going on throughout the city “Therefore, no amount of refereeing and in the various departments and [COUNCIL AND MAYOR]. is going to save this game … ” even working with the city council,” Other councilors see simple YOU CAN’T HAVE A GOOD he said. “Yes, there’s been some fopolitical disagreements between cus on this disagreement, but in the two branches of government. RELATIONSHIP WITHOUT scheme of things it’s small … ” Councilman Joel Daves said when Former council president RegCOMMUNICATION. the Founding Fathers created three gie Copeland, who served on the branches of government, situations council for 28 years before retiring, like these were meant to happen. said the current relationship be“They set it up so there is tentween the councilors and Stimpson sion,” he said. “We shouldn’t be is the worst he can remember. He said as a citizen he is surprised when there’s tension.” “disappointed” and puts most of the blame on councilors Former Mayor Mike Dow declined to comment at because of the way each is elected. He did, however, length, saying it would be “inappropriate.” blame Stimpson for the handling of one of the more high“There are processes going on,” he said. “I think the profile squabbles. processes are going to take care of themselves.” “You vote for Mobile first and your district second,” Copeland said. “The mayor was elected by all the people, councilors were elected by a group in one district.” Council Vice President Levon Manzie said there are obvious issues with the relationship between Stimpson and councilors and it’s something the two sides need to work on. “Yes, I think it’s pretty clear we have concerns we need to make a concerted effort to address,” he said. “The relationship is worth both sides being willing to meet and Authority Most recently, councilors and the mayor were on opposite sides concerning the hiring of a spokeswoman for the council. Councilors voted 6-1 to extend a professional services contract to Marion Steinfels against objections from Stimpson’s office. Stimpson had fired her for what councilors called political reasons. Stimpson’s office declined to comment on the reasons, citing personnel matters. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 City Attorney Ricardo Woods told councilors they had already violated the Zoghby Act — the state law establishing Mobile’s current form of government — by publicly asking Stimpson to rehire Steinfels, and extending the contract to her would be another violation. Violation of the act can result in removal from office. Like Woods, Copeland believes councilors did violate the Zoghby Act. Former Mayor Sam Jones, recently elected to the Alabama House of Representatives, said the council should be allowed to hire a spokesperson. Council Attorney Wanda Cochran said the council has the authority to execute a professional services contract and does so to hire legal representation. Stimpson said the two sides would work out their differences on the authority issue. “The situation between the mayor and council, the harmony of the relationship probably ebbs and flows some depending on whether — what the issue is — and how the vote turns out, and so right now there are differences of opinion on authority, but we will work through that,” Stimpson said. “We all have our opinions, but when it comes down to deciding, you [have] to do it on fact. In the case of city government the facts are going to be ruled by law and there have been circuit court decisions, as well as supreme court decisions that will delineate what the outcome is going to be. In the meantime, there’s some posturing going on about who knows what case law to quote to justify their position.” Councilman John Williams said the underlying issue related to authority should be decided by the courts. “In this case, the administration simply has this one wrong,” Williams said. “Let’s go. I’m tired of the talk. Either shut up, or let’s roll. In this case the ‘let’s roll’ happens in a courtroom.” Daves, a former attorney, believes Steinfels did an “excellent” job as council spokeswoman. “The issue isn’t whether she did a good job, or whether we need that position or not,” Daves said. “The issue is whether council has the legal authority to enter into contracts without the mayor’s consent.” Daves believes going to court would be a mistake because he’s “not convinced” the council has that authority. “I think it’s very dangerous to go into a court of law thinking you’re going to win,” he said. USA stadium Copeland believes the council’s vote against funding for a University of South Alabama on-campus stadium was what started to fracture the relationship between the two sides. Copeland doesn’t blame the councilors for voting against the measure and instead points the finger at Stimpson. “He got into a situation where it drug on and on and on,” Copeland said. “He could’ve withdrawn it and started smoothing everything over. That’s how Mike Dow or Sam Jones would’ve done it.” Beginning in June, Stimpson pushed a plan that would’ve given the university a total of $10 million over 20 years. In return, USA would’ve given the city $2.5 million to help renovate and possibly downsize Ladd-Peebles Stadium. After months of discussions, the council voted the proposal down Aug. 21. Stimpson said he was disappointed at the outcome of the vote and regrets how it happened. However, unlike Copeland, he doesn’t think the vote was the root of the current “friction.” He attributed that to the question of authority. “I think USA has been a great partner and I think there was every reason in the world to support that,” he said. “So, yes, I take responsibility that it didn’t pass; we just did not realize it would be as controversial as it was.” For Stimpson and the administration, the “no” vote on the USA stadium means the city will have to look at other alternatives in regard to the cityowned Ladd Stadium in the future. “USA is going ahead, but we still have the situation looming of what

COVER STORY ultimately happens with Ladd,” he said. “It will have to be addressed because in the next three years we will do everything we can to create a framework where the mayor and City Council have to address deferred maintenance at all of our facilities. I mean, we would be derelict in our responsibility if we do not make some decisions — some controversial decisions — to solve some problems.” There were concerns for the council over the changes to Ladd, as well as using economic development funds for the USA stadium, Rich said. Small blamed a lack of transparency about the plan for Ladd as one of the reasons he voted against the proposal. Instead of funding the USA stadium, councilors added funding for Ladd, while cutting city support of GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico and other administration-driven proposals. This rankled Stimpson and his office. GulfQuest Photo | Lagniappe Councilors cut about $500,000 in funding to the maritime museum and put the money into other priorities in the fiscal year 2019 budget. The funding was about half of the museum’s budget and was meant to support “mission-critical” staff members at the museum. Councilors felt the city’s continued support of the museum needed to be discussed. Stimpson approached councilors with what he called a compromise. Each councilor and the mayor would contribute $25,000 in discretionary money. In addition, the mayor would cut $100,000 from the Mobile Public Library in order to fund the positions. The item was never added to the agenda because there wasn’t enough interest from councilors to do it. Stimpson said he is more disappointed by that outcome then he is the “no” vote on the stadium deal. The financial implications for the city caused by the closure of GulfQuest would be a “bomb,” he said. “The reason I’m trying to figure out a better word to describe it is the liability we have if we do not do what is required according to the grants we’ve received for it,” he said. “To use that as a political football is just disappointing. As a city, as an administration, we have to find a way to operate GulfQuest that is in a manner in keeping with those grant guidelines.” In phone conversations with officials at the Federal Transportation Administration, Stimpson has been told if the museum closes, the city will have to pay back more than $20 million in federal grants. “Actually, we have to figure out what to do with the ferry,” he said. “The FTA, when it comes to the ferry part of it, they understand the challenge we have there, but when it comes to just keeping it open and operating it as a museum, they have zero tolerance about that.” The commercial dock located at Cooper Riverside Park and the Wild Native and other river cruises that leave from it could be the first phase in bringing ferry service, Stimpson said. Williams blames ego for the “mishandling” of the budget on the administration side. “There’s no other explanation,” he said. The District 4 representative said he asked Stimpson multiple times to help the council with its version of the budget. “I could not have been more clear in my comments,” Williams said. “‘Give us an answer.’” Aligning with Stimpson, Daves called cutting funds to Gulf- Mayor Sandy Stimpson, right, said he was more disappointed with the City Council’s defunding of GulfQuest than its rejection of a plan to partially fund a new football stadium at the University of South Alabama Quest “risky.” Despite the setback in the budget and with the compromise, Stimpson still plans to find money in other departments to help fund seven mission-critical employees at the museum. They will become merit system employees hired through the Mobile County Personnel Board. Going forward, Stimpson brought up the possibility of asking developers what they would do with the building. The idea would be to repurpose a portion of it but leave many aspects of the museum intact. “So, when I say all options are on the table, I mean opening the door and letting someone take a look at it through a different lens than we’re looking at it,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to come up with something that can maintain the integrity as a museum, but do something else as well.” Solutions Copeland and Jones both offered up solutions to help aid in the communication issues between the two sides. Copeland, like Rich, suggested more face-to-face interactions, especially on the more complicated issues. For instance, the former council president remembers meeting with Dow and Jones for breakfast or lunch to help the mayors gauge council support for an agenda item. “You need to meet on a one-on-one basis and see if you can’t mend fences on that item,” Copeland said. “He needs to work on them.” Jones agrees with Copeland that face-to-face meetings could help remove stumbling blocks on policy issues. But he added Stimpson should deal with issues personally and not send staff to do it. “Communications solves a lot of those things,” Jones said. Stimpson said he would look to more one-on-one communication in the future, but also said he would send staffers when needed. “Going forward, I will be doing more of that because a lot of the friction is caused by a lack of understanding,” he said. “When it comes down to me spending the time with them, there are seven of them and one of me and so that’s why we’ve taken different staff, like [Senior Director of External Communications] George Talbot, or it could be [Deputy Director of Communications] Laura Byrne or [acting Chief of Staff] Paul Wesch; they’re the ones who are doing a lot of the interacting. It comes back to the numbers of one mayor and seven city councilors and their schedules, as well as mine.” Recently Manzie and the mayor have met more frequently, especially in the last six weeks. The relationship is too important not to try to fix, Manzie said. After all, the eight people in charge of the government are working for the people. “We’re all one body,” he said. “I don’t know of anything Stimpson has done by himself and I don’t know of anything the council has done by itself. It’s taken him and the council.” Councilors, including Rich and Small, believe many issues can be worked out during an upcoming retreat. Still others think the issues aren’t slowing down the city at all. Successes While the mayor and council don’t seem to align on some of the most heavily covered issues recently, city officials believe the work of the city is still getting done on a regular basis. “I don’t know of anything that should have passed that didn’t,” Williams said. Williams touted the Capital Improvement Program as a project conceived via compromise between the two sides. While Stimpson was initially against extending the sales tax increase that created it, he and his staff helped implement a plan allowing it to succeed, Williams said. “We are rebuilding a city at a clip greater than $21 million per year,” he said. “That amazes me.” Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who worked for Dow and now serves her district, said the council and mayor actually agree on most everything. She estimated it was probably 90 percent. “Councils and mayors are never going to agree on everything,” she said. “It’s different perspectives.” Daves agreed that the council and Stimpson are aligned on most issues. He touted the financial stewardship that has allowed the city to pay down debt incurred during previous administrations. He also applauded both sides for recognizing the importance of capital spending. Stimpson also cited much more specific achievements reached with the council. ART ARTIFICE Gifts of culture make bigger waves BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he turkey’s trashed, the relatives have retreated and retail insanity has ensued. Welcome to the high holy season of American capitalism. It’s unsurprising my opinion is the best gifts affect the greatest number of people, which is more reason to look to our arts and cultural backdrop this holiday season. The money you hand to a local artist stays in this community. It furthers someone’s pursuit of a dream. Options abound, regardless ofwhere you live and shop. Go to CATS Art Gallery (5301 Cottage Hill Road) and your money helps feline rescue and foster. Also west of Interstate 65 are Melanie Blackerby Studio and Gallery (4513 Old Shell Road) and Nappie favorite Amber Ivey Fine Art (3607 Old Shell Road). The field is more crowded in midtown. You can drop into Innova Arts (1803 Old Shell Road) after grabbing Dew Drop chili dogs across the street. The proprietors of Marnée’s Art Studio and Gallery (2353 Airport Blvd.) and Ashland Gallery (2321 Old Shell Road) are stalwarts with community involvement on numerous fronts. Such artists as Julie Rhames and Nolen-Schmidt run studios and sell work out of their homes — or around the corner from home, like Brad Robertson. Those visits are usually informal and sometimes wildly entertaining. The Central Arts Collective will host a Christmas Open House and Art Market on Dec. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group in Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin St.) was organized by Nappie winner Ardith Goodwin, and event announcements paint a vision of a gifting cornucopia. If you’re like me, little equates to holiday shopping like a downtown experience — no doubt embedded by childhood yuletide in Birmingham’s bustling shopping ESRT brings Scrooge tale to downtown IT’S UNSURPRISING MY OPINION IS THE BEST GIFTS AFFECT THE GREATEST NUMBER OF PEOPLE, WHICH IS MORE REASON TO LOOK TO OUR ARTS AND CULTURAL BACKDROP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. THE MONEY YOU HAND TO A LOCAL ARTIST STAYS IN THIS COMMUNITY. IT FURTHERS SOMEONE’S PURSUIT OF A DREAM.” If someone loves theater, pay for a season’s subscription to Joe Jefferson Players, Mobile Theatre Guild, Chickasaw Civic Theatre or Theatre 98. If you have the wherewithal, make them a sponsor. The gift you hand your loved one this December will echo in every experience they enjoy throughout the year. Every time they look at beauty on a wall or mantle, when they walk into a play or concert, when they reflect on a book’s passage, they’ll think of you. Best of all, your entire community benefits. Which means you get something, too. An ESRT benefit gala, “An Evening at Fezziwig’s,” takes place at the same locale, 7 p.m. the night before. For information on both events or to purchase tickets, call 251-301-2371 or go to easternshorerep.org. to the holiday season that is perfect for children. Box office will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show. All tickets are $20. Tickets are also available online at playhouseinthepark.org/tickets/ or by calling 251602-0630. ‘Babes’ at Saenger Baldwin Pops present holiday pair The Playhouse in the Park will take its Christmas presentation of Rebecca Ryland’s “Babes in Toyland” on the road, so to speak, when they take the stage at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Built in a fantastic realm where Mother Goose characters play out adventure and romance through a singing, dancing musical romp, it makes for a family-oriented beginning 24 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 No wrapping needed as the Baldwin Pops gift two free Christmas concerts in the first two weeks of December. They’ve stuffed these musical stockings with a selection of holiday favorites to stir seasonal cheer. There’s no snow in Gulf Shores but there’s white sand, and on Dec. 4 the Pops will bring the joyful noise to match. The show at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center (19470 Oak Road W.) starts at 7 p.m. The second show takes place Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center (407 E. Laurel Ave.). The shows are sponsored by the cities of Gulf Shores and Foley and an Alabama State Council on the Arts grant. The program includes “Jingle Bells,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “White Christmas,” John Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol,” Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Bizet’s Farandole, Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival” and more. Santa will visit; pictures with him are available for $5 each. A U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots representative will collect new, unwrapped toys from concert attendees who want to contribute. More information is at baldwinpops.com, the Baldwin Pops Band Facebook page or by calling 251-987-5757. ARTSGALLERY In an era of deep socioeconomic divisions and brutal deprivations, Charles Dickens penned a warning against the toll those burdens would bring. The result became a holiday hit built around a wealthy curmudgeon and the group of ghosts who thawed his icy heart. This year, the acclaimed talents of Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre (ESRT) will cross the bay to stage two performances of “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” at The Steeple on St. Francis (251 St. Francis St.). Erin Langley directs a cast of more than 50, with choreography by Matthew Kiel and music direction by Michael Seward. Performances are Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Run time is roughly two hours. Tickets cost $25 to $150. district. Except for one mishap where I became airborne by dangling on the outside of an ascending escalator, knocking over mannequins before my embarrassed mother darted over and plucked me down, it was perfect Christmas magic. Anyhoo, there’s a surfeit of gift spots in the Henry Aaron Loop. You can find art for sale at Sophiella Gallery (111 Dauphin St.), Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.), Spire (not a gas company — 501 Dauphin St.) and Mobilia Art Center (612 Dauphin St.). If you stop into Sway (10 S. Conception St.) you can select from some of Joanne Cox’s work or enroll your gift recipient in dance or yoga classes. If the eccentric and eclectic are what you seek, go straight to Serpents of Bienville (755 Government St.). Steeped in Southern mythology and folklore, the oddity shop is an enthusiastic supporter of area talent. The Dec. 14 LoDa Artwalk will feature the customary street vendors with a wide assortment of arts and crafts. It’s normally one of the best gallery strolls of the year, akin to a huge neighborhood street party. Last year’s version featured honest-to-goodness snow. I’ve long found books an economical and easily specialized avenue for gifts. That makes for the perfect excuse to hit The Haunted Book Shop (109 Dauphin St.) and find something for any taste. They also offer whimsical book-related paraphernalia, in genres from science fiction to the Beats to the classics. Don’t stop with material items. What about memberships in the Mobile Museum of Art, the History Museum of Mobile, Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Gulf Coast Exploreum, the Mobile Carnival Museum, Gulf- Quest National Maritime Museum, USA Archaeology Museum or Mobile Medical Museum? They come with discounts on entrance fees and classes and retail items, and mostly help support vital and superb institutions. Mobile is filled with historic house museums that would be willing to take donations in someone’s name or sell memberships. Your funds make it possible for so many others to enjoy these places. Does your giftee love music? What about a membership in the Friends of the Saenger program? They can enjoy discounted access to concerts and help with the overwhelming upkeep of Mobile’s grandest showplace. You could also opt for membership in Mobile Opera, Mobile Symphony Orchestra, Mobile Chamber Music Society, the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) or Mobile Ballet.

FEATURE MUSIC Kansas, carrying on BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BAND: KANSAS DATE: THURSDAY, DEC. 6, WITH DOORS AT 7 P.M. VENUE: SAENGER THEATRE, 6 S. JOACHIM ST., WWW.SAENGERMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $42-$112 (VIP AVAILABLE); AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER American-made prog rock to find a spot in his musical taste. “I find with more complex music that it takes a little bit longer before it sinks in,” Rizvi said. Eventually, his high school band director attempted to turn Rizvi away from heavy metal with the predecessor of “Point of Know Return,” the 1976 release “Leftoverture.” In the years that followed, Rizvi says he saw the band live “40 or 50 times” and wore out his share of Kansas albums. While he can list many engaging aspects of Kansas’ overall sound, Rizvi says the arrangements are a starting point for him. “The music itself, for me, exists on another level from other rock music,” Rizvi said. “It’s so impeccably crafted and well-written. I also love the orchestra aspect of it. There’s six or seven guys onstage. Everybody is playing something different, but it all works together. It’s the writing and the arrangements that are the things that I love most.” Little did he know he would become a part of Kansas’ rock legacy. In 2001, he loaned his guitar to the instrumental prog rock band 4Front, which had recently released a debut album Photo | Michie Turpin I also love the orchestra aspect of it. There’s six or seven guys onstage. Everybody is playing something different, but it all works together. to positive reviews. One day, Rizvi received a random phone call from “a guy who owned an independent music store.” According to the guitarist, this individual had been reading Rizvi’s bio and discovered he was a Kansas fan. This store owner’s encouragement laid the foundation for Rizvi’s eventual entrance to Kansas. Kansas is (from left) Richard Williams, Billy Greer, Zak Rizvi, Phil Ehart, Ronnie Platt, David “He was actually the person who put the idea in my head,” Rizvi said. “He said, ‘Right now, Manion and David Ragsdale Kansas is a five-piece. I think that you would be the perfect sixth guy for the band.’ I was comof Know Return,” guitarist Zak Rizvi only needed rogressive or prog rock could be pletely shocked that a stranger would say something like that to me, but he got me thinking.” considered one of rock ‘n’ roll’s four words to explain the album’s success: “Dust in Rizvi’s next step was connecting with Kansas drummer/manager Phil Ehart. After submitthe Wind.” While he notes “Carry On Wayward Son” ting samples of his work, Rizvi says, he received a positive reaction from Ehart, who said the most mysterious yet prolific was also a hit single, Rizvi says “Dust in the Wind” subgenres. Marked by grand orband had no plans for a new album at that time but suggested they keep in touch. In the years chestras sometimes delving into remains Kansas’ megahit and never ceases to bring following, Ehart gave Rizvi concert tickets and the two became better acquainted. jazz and symphonic sounds, prog audiences to their feet. Fifteen years later, Rizvi received an offer from Ehart. Kansas was making preparations However, Rizvi’s love affair with “Point of Know to record “The Prelude Implicit” and needed a core producer. Rizvi got the job. Over the originally laid its roots in the U.K. with such iconic bands as King Crimson and Jethro Return” goes far beyond the album’s radio hits. two-week recording process, Rizvi says, he began establishing chemistry with the rest of the Tull. Once prog made its way to American shores, “Outside of just picking one song, it’s an inband. After the album was completed, Kansas asked Rizvi to join its ranks. Since then, he has Kansas helped bring the genre into the mainstream credible record,” Rizvi said. “It’s one of the more reveled in his time onstage with one of his favorite bands. experimental records. It’s got a real wide variety through a number of successful albums, starting “It’s been everything and more,” said Rizvi. “I remember that I was so petrified the night of music on it. There’s these short, concise songs with its self-titled debut. before my first gig. I just wanted to fly home and just call it a big mistake. I was literally so and others that are big, long epics. There’s a little Since 1974, Kansas has released 15 studio alterrified. Now that we’ve been doing it a few years, it’s just incredible to get to go onstage something for everyone on it. I think that’s one of bums, with 2016’s “The Prelude Implicit” the most and play some of my favorite songs of all time with some of my favorite musicians of all recent. Of all these releases, none is more beloved the reasons that it’s hung on like it has.” time. So, it has been everything that I could imagine, and much more.” With two years of experience as a guitarist with to diehard fans and casual listeners then the band’s When Kansas takes the stage at the “Jewel on Joachim,” Rizvi says, the band’s live the band, Rizvi is the newest addition to the Kansas delivery of this classic album will be filled with overwhelming “energy and heaviness.” This 1977 “Point of Know Return.” For 40 years, this lineup. For Rizvi, joining Kansas has been a rock album has resonated through the American psyche performance will be a 2 1/2-hour exploration of “Point of Know Return” along with some ‘n’ roll dream realized. A Kansas fan since his mid- extra deep cuts. As far as what those surprise cuts might be, Rizvi suggests fans explore the through radio and pop culture. Now, Kansas is celebrating the album’s 40th anniversary with a tour teens. Rizvi says “Carry On Wayward Son” was band’s online setlists from previous shows on this tour. However, he teased there would be run that will bring the entirety of this iconic album his first exposure to the band. A heavy metal fan at “some classics, including one song that has never been played live before.” the time, Rizvi admitted he “wasn’t crazy about it” to life on the Saenger stage. Rizvi says the band will be returning to the studio as soon as the current, highly successful at first. He said it took almost a year for Kansas’ When asked about the timeless nature of “Point tour breaks. P 26 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8

MUSIC BRIEFS Trio Tuesday BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: John Butler Trio, Dustin Thomas Date: Tuesday, Dec. 4, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $31-$68.50, available at venue website, Mellow Mushroom (Mobile locations) or 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Kane Hibberd | John Butler J ohn Butler Trio’s first live show in the Mobile Bay area back in 2006 is still lauded by those who were there. This Australian band spent a warm, beautiful Sunday afternoon at Felix’s Fish Camp laying out their exotic roots rock for an adoring crowd. Since then many locals have been anticipating the trio’s return, and are about to get their wish. John Butler Trio will play Soul Kitchen Dec. 4 for an evening filled with such hits as “Better Than,” “Zebra” and “Used to Get High,” as well as new tracks from the album “Home.” The trio’s latest effort features songs that showcase the band’s maturity since their “Grand National” days. The band has also embraced modern production elements throughout this album. Butler’s guitar licks still shine with his intricate finger work pumping out a striking mix of rock, blues and bluegrass. While profound emotion courses through this album, the live context should provide a fresh translation. Dustin Thomas joins John Butler Trio on this tour run. Thomas evokes a number of musical influences and channels them through his acoustic. Falling somewhere between SOJA and Jack Johnson, Thomas’ beautiful, crowd-pleasing mix of reggae, folk, hip-hop and roots rock should please the Soul Kitchen crowd. December delight Band: Broncho, Yip Deceiver Date: Monday, Dec. 3, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., themerrywidow.net Tickets: $12 in advance//$15 day of show; available through venue website Oklahoma indie rockers Broncho’s latest release, “Bad Behavior,” takes unsuspecting listeners on a dreamy, psychedelic journey. Hailing from the same dimension as Tame Impala, Broncho’s wistful trip maintains a deadly warmth with a mix of modern and vintage rock. If the band’s studio work reflects its live show, Broncho’s set should be a hit with those venturing out on a Tuesday night. Yip Deceiver will open the evening. This group features Montreal alums Davey Pierce and Nicholas “Dobby” Dobbratz. The pair’s love for ‘80s-era R&B club sounds cannot be denied, with synth-heavy dance anthems pulsing through their music. Yip Deceiver continues this nostalgic love affair with its latest single, “Local Business.” This keyboard-dominated track is filled with fat, glossy tones and smooth vocal delivery in the tradition of DeBarge and Peabo Bryson. Sunday Social Band: Johnny Sansone, Andrew Duhon, John Fohl, Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes Date: Sunday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. Venue: The Frog Pond at Blue Moon Farm, thefrogpondatbluemoonfarm.com Tickets: Visit venue website for reservations or email thefrogpondbluemoonfarm@gmail.com The Frog Pond’s autumnal installment of the Sunday Social concerts will soon be coming to a close. Before the season ends Dec. 16 with another legendary Christmas party, the Big Easy will invade Blue Moon Farm with a lineup featuring three notable artists from New Orleans, with assistance from local artists Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes. The event marks singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Johnny Sansone’s return to Silverhill. This New Orleans bluesman juggles an eclectic style that can be raunchy one minute and smooth the next, all the while maintaining a Crescent City vibe. With his vivid musical narratives, singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon has gathered a loyal local following. He’ll be taking the Frog Pond crowd on a trip down “False River,” another of his musical translations of life. John Fohl brings over two decades of experience in the Crescent City to Silverhill. This beloved guitarist has led a fruitful career as both a solo artist and a hired gun for such New Orleans legends as Dr. John. Bringing Fohl to a mix that already includes local guitar legend Corky Hughes could prove quite memorable. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | November 28 - December 4

WED. NOV. 28
Bayside Grill— Lauren Murphy, 5:30p
Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo
Blues Tavern— Half Way Show Band
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band
Callaghan's— Phil & Foster
Cockeyed Charlie's— Music by JJ
Cortlandt's Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 7:30p
Felix's— Three Bean Soup
Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Tim Roberts, 8p / Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 10:15p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— The Redfield, 8p

THURS. NOV 29
Bluegill— Ryan Balthrop
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Brickyard— Brett LaGrave & The Midnight Transaction
Callaghan's— Delta Smoke
Cockeyed Charlie's— Music by JJ
Cortlandt's Pizza Pub— Bryant Gilley, 8p
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Felix's— Grits N Pieces
Flora-Bama— Mike Diamond, 2p / Dueling Pianos, 4:30p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 6p / Elaine Petty, 9p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Philo, 8p
Manci's— Bobby Butchka
Saenger— Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death
Soul Kitchen— Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band, 9p

FRI. NOV 30
Alchemy—
Beau Rivage— Johnny Mathis, w/Gary Mule Deer, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes, 6:30p
Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Jeri, 6p
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p
Brickyard— Driving' N' Cryin'
Cockeyed Charlie's— Music by Will the Chill
Felix's— Stephen Sylvester Duo
Flora-Bama— Sugarcane Jane, 2p / The Magic Johnsons, 5:30p / Flip Flop Brothers, 6p / Ja' Rhythm, 10p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p
IP Casino (Chill Ultra)— Philo, 8p
IP Casino (Studio A)— Phil Vassar & Lonestar, 8p
Listening Room— Abe Partridge
LuLu's— Cadillac Attack, 5p
Manci's— Harrison McInnis, Ben Leinenger and Winter Bain's
Moe's BBQ (Daphne) — East LA Fadeaway, 8p
Moe's BBQ (Mobile) — Phil & Foster, 6:30p
Moe's BBQ (Semmes) — Denver Hawsey, 6:30p
Original Oyster House — Brandon White, 6p
Wind Creek Casino— G-Funk, 8p

SAT. DEC 1
Alchemy—
Bayside Grill— Corey Rezner, 5:30p
Bluegill— Ryan Balthrop, 12p / Fat Lincoln Duo, 6p
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie's— Music by M. Beazle
Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p
Fairhope Brewing— Roadside Glorious
Felix's— Blind Dog Mike
Flora-Bama— Al and Cathy, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Justin Jeansonne Band, 5:30p / Johnny B Trio, 6p / JoJo Pres w/ Bruce Smelley, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p
Listening Room— Johnny Hayes, Ryan Balthrop and Jesh Yancey
LuLu's— Lee Yankie, 5p
Saenger— Black Violin
Wind Creek Casino— G-Funk, 8p

SUN. DEC 2
Big Beach Brewing— The Bell and the Bull, 3p
Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Johnny Hayes & Friends, 6p
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— Manuel Gutierrez, 6p
Callaghan's— Drunken Prayer
Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a
Felix's— Leonard Houstin
Flora-Bama— Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Smokey Otis, 8p / Justin Jeansonne, 10:15p
Listening Room—
LuLu's— Brent Burns, 5p
Saenger— Roman Street and Eric Essix

MON. DEC 3
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Felix's— Bryant Gilley
Flora-Bama— Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 4p / Bruce Smelley, 7p / Petty and Pace, 8p
The Merry Widow— Broncho + YIP Deceiver

TUES. DEC 4
Boudreaux's Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Butch Cassidy's— Andy MacDonald
Felix's— Lee Yankie
Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 4p / Yeah, Probably, 7p / Rick Whaley Duo, 8p
Soul Kitchen— John Butler Trio

Despite negative buzz, ‘Grindelwald’ is pretty great FILMTHE REEL WORLD T BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 he title is too long, but most of the other complaints lodged against “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” are simply wrong, and I stand before you, only a medium-grade Harry Potter fan, to defend this maligned fantasy excursion. All these bad reviews are starting to sound the same, and I suspect hating this film is just a bandwagon at this point. Here’s my backlash. I assume Johnny Depp is the underlying reason for these bad vibes, and I can see how he’s easy to hate. But if we’re going strictly by his performance in this film, it is perfectly good. Just because they made too many of those “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies it doesn’t mean he’s bad in this movie. His personal life is a thornier issue, but this is a film review, so I’m going to declare Depp a perfectly serviceable, villainous performer who isn’t even in that many scenes. Multiple reviews have termed his performance “costume-driven,” or something to that effect, which is funny but inaccurate. I guess those people didn’t want him to wear a costume? Were they were mad because he has white hair and a scary contact lens? All the characters wear costumes, and they’re all quite nice. It’s set in a lovely time period, and there are some ladies’ shoes that especially spoke to me. This particular installation in the ad- ventures of shy but brave Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is a little light on the fantastic beasts. The first film mostly concerned him accidentally releasing some magical creatures and attempting to retrieve them, but these CGI critters don’t figure as prominently in this film. Honestly, I did not miss them. However, an early scene in his London home was extremely satisfying in the “magizoologist” department. Overall, this film is darker, wordier and less whimsical than the first, but the action does go to Paris, where we get to see a fantastic circus and this gorgeous moving statue that reveals a secret entrance only the magical can see. What I like about these “beasts” movies, as opposed to the original Potter canon of films, is that they have more action within the human world, and I really like the scenes where little magical pockets and hidden worlds and devices are tucked into our normal world. Some of the criticism of the film as being too “plotty” is valid. The characters are all searching for Credence (Ezra Miller — do yourself a favor and Google his recent red carpet appearances), who seemingly exploded at the end of the last film and possesses an incredibly strong magic that people want to either exploit or protect. Also, the big question is who he really is, because we know him as an orphan. The question of his lineage is something that, for my taste, we spend a bit too much time on, and I guess the endless pursuit of this topic is what people are complaining about. Admittedly, it ends up being a big deal. Mostly, people seem to think that somehow this story doesn’t “deserve” to have so many movies because “Fantastic Beasts” started from a brief reference in the original books, and J.K. Rowling expanded it. I have news for you people: She actually made the whole darn thing up. None of it is true. So there’s no such thing as a proper “source” anyway, and if she wants to make up some more made-up stuff, one is not inherently more deserving than the other. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is full of exciting and magical moments, plot twists, set pieces and characters. Plus, Jude Law is in it. The climax is thrilling, the actors are compelling and, yes, beautifully costumed, and my favorite character, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), is even better in this one. It suffers a bit from being in the middle of a series and having to set up so many questions that don’t get answered yet, but for every complaint I hear about this flick, I can think of something in it worth watching. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is now playing at all listed multiplex theaters. AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Warner Bros. / Disney From left: The second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series set in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World features the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander. Six years after the events of “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a Wi-Fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure. NOW PLAYING GREEN BOOK Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18 CREED II All listed multiplex theaters. RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET All listed multiplex theaters. ROBIN HOOD All listed multiplex theaters. A PRIVATE WAR All listed multiplex theaters. INSTANT FAMILY All listed multiplex theaters. WIDOWS Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Wharf DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH All listed multiplex theaters. OVERLORD All listed multiplex theaters. THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB All listed multiplex theaters. THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. NOBODY’S FOOL Regal Mobile Stadium 18 BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 HUNTER KILLER All listed multiplex theaters. FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD All listed multiplex theaters. THE HATE U GIVE All listed multiplex theaters. FIRST MAN All listed multiplex theaters. A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters. VENOM All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS NOVEMBER 28, 2018 - DECEMBER 4, 2018 CRUISE TO BOTTLE CREEK INDIAN MOUNDS ON DEC. 1 AND 15, BLAKELEY PARK OFFERS GUIDED EXCURSIONS TO THE BOTTLE CREEK MOUNDS, 18 EARTHEN MOUNDS BUILT CENTURIES AGO BY NATIVE AMERICANS. CRUISE DEPARTS AT 9:30 A.M., RETURNS 12:30 P.M. $35 FOR ADULTS, $17 FOR CHILDREN 6-12. PURCHASE ONLINE AT BLAKELEYPARK.COM/EVENT. Photo |Facebook GENERAL INTEREST A night with Bryan Stevenson Hear insights from Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of “Just Mercy,” Wednesday, Nov. 28, 5-9 p.m. at the USA Mitchell Center. Free, but registration is required. Visit bryanstevensonmobile.eventbrite.com. University Hospital Open House University Hospital, formerly USA Medical Center, invites you to join us for a holiday open house starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, in the hospital lobby. Photo booth with Santa, sweet treats and a live musical performance. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to our neighbors at the Dumas Wesley Community Center. Lighting of Mobile’s Tree Join the city of Mobile’s annual celebration of the holidays at the tree lighting in Mardi Gras Park on Friday, Nov. 30, 5-8 p.m. Breakfast with Santa Come take The Polar Express, Saturday, Dec. 1, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier church (2034 St. Stephens Road). Pancake breakfast, arts and crafts, face painting, “The Polar Express” movie and much more. Don’t forget to wear your favorite pajamas. Tickets $8 per person. Call 251-767-6012, seating is limited. “Poetry for Life” Come meet counselor, poet and author Booker T. Smith Jr. as he reads aloud from his new book, “Poetry for Life.” Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. at the Toulminville Branch of Mobile Public Library. Call 251-438-7075 or email glaffiette@mplonline.org. Holiday Meet & Greet Come meet and mingle with the local talented artists and authors from the Semmes community. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2-4 p.m. Semmes Regional Library. Light refreshments, special gift purchases. Call 251-645-6840. Cruise to mounds On Dec. 1 and 15, Blakeley Park offers guided excursions to the Bottle Creek Mounds, 18 earthen mounds built centuries ago by Native Americans. Cruise departs at 9:30 a.m., returns 12:30 p.m. $35 for adults, $17 for children 6-12. Purchase online at blakeleypark.com/Event. “Who Killed the Boss at the Xmas Party?” Mobile Mystery Dinner Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church. Advance reservations required; mobilemysterrydinners.com Outdoor Market at 5 Rivers Shop for local, handmade arts and crafts, and locally grown farmers market items Sunday, Dec. 2, 12-4 p.m. Bleus Burger food truck, selfies with Santa from 1-3 p.m., and local children’s author Jerrye Sumrall. Call 251-621-0782. Christmas on Dauphin Island Miss Dauphin Island Pageant at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in the parish hall of St. Edmund’s Catholic Church. Town’s Christmas parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at Cadillac Square and ending at Dauphin Island Elementary School. Tree-lighting ceremony at dusk on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Water Tower Plaza. Santa Claus will be on hand, there will be a special patch of snow for the children and volunteers will serve refreshments. Christmas Boat Parade, Saturday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. at Billy Goat Hole (East End). Call Town Hall at 251-861-5525. St. Lawrence Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Lawrence (370 S. Section St., Fairhope). Variety of unique vendors, arts, crafts, antiques and food. Christmas on the Hill Spring Hill’s annual family-friendly event Sunday, Dec. 2, 1-5 p.m. Dance performances, shopping and activities — train rides, horse-drawn carriage, photos with Santa, new photo booth. Admission free. Christmas at the Bragg Dec. 1-21, guests are invited to share the spirit of the season at the BraggMitchell Mansion. Historical tours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the hour. Admission $10/adults, $5/ children ages 5-12. Private tours available for groups. Call 251-471-6364 or visit braggmitchellmansion.com. Magic Christmas in Lights Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 23rd season of Magic Christmas in Lights nightly, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Visit bellingrath.org. Wales West Arctic Express Now through Dec. 24, take a steam train ride to the North Pole and visit Santa Claus. Petting zoo, pony rides, miniature train rides, a hayless hayride, bounce house and fun artificial snow. Visit waleswestlightrailway.heartlandticket.com. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 Breakfast with Santa The Grand Hotel will host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Breakfast buffet 7-10:30 a.m., pictures with Santa 8-11 a.m. Reservations required, call 251-928-9201. Military Mondays Active-duty military and their families will receive a 15 percent discount each Monday of the Magic Christmas in Lights season at Bellingrath on Mondays, Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Visit bellingrath.org. Winter at The Wharf Ice skating at The Wharf now through Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; $10 for skating, $13 for skating and ferris wheel. Horse and carriage rides Nov. 30, Dec. 2, 8, 9, 14-16, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission $20 per carriage ride. Visit ALWharf.com for details. “Lights of Love” Come see the “Lights of Love” Holiday Tree Trail, a free display of 100 live trees decorated and open to the public. More than 50 bronze sculptures and statues, adorned with Santa hats, are also featured. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Tree lighting, live music and performances, holiday treats and Santa. Christmas at the Conde-Charlotte Museum Enjoy the beauty of the holidays at one of the oldest homes in Alabama Dec 4. through Jan. 5. The Conde-Charlotte Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1. Call 251-432-4722 or visit condecharlotte.com. Holiday concert The Baldwin Pops will perform a holiday concert, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Gulf Shores. Admission is free. FUNDRAISERS Christmas by the Bay Baldwin Humane Society will host Thursday, Nov. 29, at The Venue. Dinner, dancing, silent auction. Tickets $55 in advance, $65 at the door. Visit baldwinhumane.org. Hargrove Foundation Gala The Hargrove Foundation will host its fourth gala Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Renaissance Battle House Hotel in downtown Mobile. Keynote address by Frank Abagnale. Proceeds support Hargrove Adaptive Toy (HAT) Project, an initiative focusing on retrofitting toy vehicles according to the specific needs of mobility-challenged children. Visit hargovefoundation.org for more information. World AIDS Day In recognition of those who have passed away from, been infected with or affected by HIV and AIDS, the HIV Prevention and Care Network Group has planned several events to mark the 30th annual World AIDS Day. “Know Your Status” Friday, Nov. 30, 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral Square. “Scarlet Event” Friday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at Cathedral Square. Call 251-690-8167 or 251-6908170. Elf Ride Join us for the second annual Elf Ride Friday, Nov. 30, at Daphne City Hall. Dress up in your best elf costume and decorate your bike. Proceeds will benefit the Bounds Family YMCA. Cost is $25 for adults (w/Tshirt), $10 for ages 7+, 6 and under free. Register at ysal.org. PAWty with Santa Bring your dog and help raise funds for Saraland Animal Shelter Sunday, Dec. 2, 4-7 p.m. at the OK Bicycle Shop in Mobile. Live music and raffle. Find us on Facebook @saraland.pets. Barber Battle & Beauty Expo The Palmer Williams Group will host Sunday, Dec. 2, 3-10 p.m. at The Grounds (1035 Cody Road). The event features beauty, health and wellness products/ services vendors, free health screenings by Remington College, an entertainment showcase, Kids Zone and a haircutting contest. Free for children 14 and under; $10 in advance for those 15+ or $15 at the door. Proceeds will be used for Palmer Williams Group’s programs. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite. ARTS USA Woodwind Ensembles Fall Concert Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets sold at the door only. Admission is $8 general and $5 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youths under 18 and all senior citizens. Call 251-460-7116. “Junie B. Jones Jr. — The Musical” Nov. 29-30 at the Daphne Civic Center. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. Presented by Center Stage Performance. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Show Toons & Sunsets Cartoonist/columnist J.D. Crowe shares his photography and colorful cartoons. Friday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m. at Art House (1100 Dauphin St.). “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre will perform “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” Saturday, Dec. 1, at The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile. Showtimes 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets available at easternshorerep.org. “O Holy Night” Mobile’s Singing Children Concert Series. Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. “Babes in Toyland” The Playhouse in the Park presents “Babes in Toyland” for one night only, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. at the historic Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile. Purchase tickets online at playhouseinthepark.org/ tickets/ or call 251-602-0630. Tickets ($20) will also be available at the Saenger box office. MUSEUMS “Our Beloved Women” The Marx Library at the University of South Alabama will host “Our Beloved Women: Matriarchs of the Poarch Creek” through December. “Animation Academy” at the Exploreum Learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated animation, and try your hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-208-6893 or visit exploreum.com. Wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothes and shoes. Contact Al Warsh at 251-230-5001. Adult skate night Every 2nd and 4th Sunday each month, 8-10:30 p.m. at Dreamland Skate Center (5672 Three Notch Road) with DJ Beaux, $5. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” Secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. WORKSHOPS “Everest” at Exploreum Celebrate the Exploreum’s 20th anniversary with “Everest.” An international team of climbers ascends Mount Everest in spring 1996. The film depicts the lengthy preparations for the climb, the trek to the summit and the successful return to base camp. Visit exploreum.com. Medicare open enrollment seminars The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging/SHIP to offer a free seminar Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, at Stott Park Community Center (2150 Demetropolis Road) to better understand Medicare choices. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Marriages end, families don’t Lifelines Counseling Services will host “Helping Children Cope with Divorce,” an educational program focusing on how effective parenting can lessen the negative impact of divorce and parental separation on children. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to noon at 705 Oak Circle Drive East. Sign up online at lifelinesmobile.org. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Fall Softball Clinic Midtown Girls Softball and Spring Hill College Softball bring you Fall Softball Clinic, Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m. at Texas Street Rec. Grades 1-8; cost $10 plus two canned items. SHC softball team will instruct campers in all areas of the game including hitting, bunting, fielding, pitching, defense and baserunning. Visit midtowngirlssoftball. com. Free Tai Chi class Monday, Dec. 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Springhill Baptist Church Rec Center, Rooms 213-215 (11 S. McGregor Ave.). PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-8667973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta. com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., urban. cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-6751440. Semmes City Council: First and third Tuesday. SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Gaylon McCollough’s ‘Victory in the Game of Life’ BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER W alking among us on the Gulf Coast of Alabama every day is maybe the best example to be found of the modern-day Renaissance man. To live up to that term in Alabama, you certainly have to establish your bona fides as a football player. Then, it doesn’t hurt to be a proficient writer, an ultra-successful man of medicine and have a wife who was named Miss Alabama. Dr. Gaylon McCollough has all of those credentials in spades. Now he is out with his latest book, “Victory in the Game of Life.” McCollough was a star player from coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama, helping to lead the Tide to the 1964 national championship as a senior. He turned down a chance to play for the Dallas Cowboys in order to go directly to medical school. He eventually built three medical clinics, sold them and moved to Gulf Shores, where he continues to practice facial plastic surgery at the McCollough Institute. “Victory in the Game of Life” chronicles every step of that journey. “This book is really my memoir,” McCollough said. “I go all the way back to my childhood. I grew up in Enterprise as the son of the small-town plumber. We won a state championship at Enterprise and I was fortunate enough to get a scholarship to college.” But the path from Enterprise to his in-state flagship university was not direct. McCollough actually committed to play for Georgia Tech and pursue his dream of becoming an architect. “Recruiting wasn’t as complicated back then as it is today, but I did commit to Georgia Tech after being recruited by Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Houston,” McCollough said. “Then coach Bryant came along and promised me a championship ring if I went to Alabama. So I decided to go to Alabama, which didn’t have an architect school. “My father always told me that he wanted me to get all the education I could even if it meant I had to become a doctor. So he planted that seed and I entered pre-med when I got to Alabama.” The decision to attend Alabama worked out for McCollough both on the field and off. During his three years on the field, the Tide posted a record of 29-4 and he earned that championship ring Bryant promised. “I wouldn’t take anything for that experience,” McCollough said. “I learned a lot from Coach Bryant and I use those lessons every day of my life as I go to my clinic in Gulf Shores.” When McCollough reminisces about his playing days at Alabama he is often asked about his old friend and teammate, Joe Namath. He never tires of retelling stories about the colorful Namath. “One story that tells you a lot about who Joe Namath was came in our last Auburn game. We had the ball and the lead with about two or three minutes to go, and a player came in from the sideline and said that Coach Bryant said that Joe was only 20-something yards from the Alabama passing record and that Joe could call a passing play if he wanted. Joe said ‘Are you crazy? There’s no way I’m going to risk an interception and have us lose.’ He was all about the team and all about winning.” After their final season, Namath famously moved on to play for the New York Jets of the AFL after weighing an offer from the St. Louis Cardinals of the NFL. McCollough also faced a difficult decision. “I was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and faced one of the most difficult decisions I ever had to make,” McCullough said. “I needed the money and what they offered would have financed my med school costs if I didn’t make the squad. I went to Coach Bryant and talked to him about it. He said, ‘Gaylon, I’m telling you you can play, so you don’t have anything to prove to anybody.’ He asked me, ‘Can you live without football?’ Nobody had ever asked me that before. I said, ‘Yes sir, I think I can.’ It was the best advice MCCOLLOUGH WAS A STAR PLAYER FROM COACH PAUL “BEAR” BRYANT AT ALABAMA, HELPING TO LEAD THE TIDE TO THE 1964 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP AS A SENIOR. HE TURNED DOWN A CHANCE TO PLAY FOR THE DALLAS COWBOYS IN ORDER TO GO DIRECTLY TO MEDICAL SCHOOL.” I ever got. But I’ve got to tell you, it would have been great to be a Dallas Cowboy just for a little while.” McCollough clearly made a good decision, but he will never completely walk away from the game. He still stays involved as a fan and as an ambassador for Alabama. “It’s still about blocking, tackling, pitching and catching, and kicking,” McCollough said. “But we only had three players on the 1964 team that weighed more than 200 pounds. I was one of those and I weighed 205. These players today are faster and stronger and more talented. I just don’t know where we’re going with all of this.” McCollough was awarded the Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award last year. It’s just the latest in a long line of accomplishments for a man who has quite a story to tell. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Master plan calls for closing Gulf State Park golf course BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY fore 9 a.m.) rate of $39 and charge $24 for a nine-hole round after 3 p.m., plus other special rates. Guests will have to present a receipt from the park to qualify for these exclusive rates. “This was a very difficult decision and one that we know impacts the lives of a number of our staff here at Gulf State Park,” said Gary Ellis, the park’s director of community relations and administration. “We notified all of our golf course staff as a group of the decision, but we will be meeting one-on-one with all of them over the next several days to try to identify opportunities for them in the park or elsewhere in the system. We want to do everything we can to support them during this time of transition.” Sports shorts Photo | Courtesy ADCNR Gulf State Park officials announced “The Refuge,” an 18-hole golf course opened in 1974, will close as of Dec. 2. M uch of the news involving Gulf State Park has lately been positive. Its 350-room motel and convention center recently opened, while the Interpretive Center and East Pedestrian Bridge have been a hit at the Beach Pavilion. However, park officials just announced the 18-hole golf course will be closing as of Dec. 2. Known as “The Refuge,” the 6,593-yard-long facility has wrapped through the natural scenery of the park since opening in 1974. It includes a driving range and a putting green. In the news release from Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ALDCNR) officials, the saturation of golf courses in the region and the opportunity to provide new, nature-based recreational opportunities led to the decision. ALDCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said the state park’s golf course has been losing money for several years. He added he “could not in good conscience allow our financial resources to continue to be diverted to subsidize the golf course while there are many other possibilities for the use of that property that can provide varied outdoor experiences for our guests and the community.” Blankenship said the decision to close the course was not made lightly. A University of South Alabama gradu- ate, he previously said he has been visiting Gulf State Park since his family moved to Mobile when he was three years old. His daughter even got married on its beach. The verdict followed the development of a master plan for the park that recommended the golf course be repurposed into other outdoor recreation opportunities for patrons. ALDCNR also engaged a third party that specializes in studying golf courses and developing plans to identify how to make the best use of the facility. The Gulf State Park Master Plan can be viewed at mygulfstatepark.com. “There are more than a half-dozen other golf courses in the region, and that saturation means the prognosis for profitability of our course is not good,” State Parks Director Greg Lein said. “We can’t afford to continue operating in the red year after year. That not only negatively impacts Gulf State Park, but our system as a whole.” However, there is some good news for the park’s campground and lodge guests: Several local courses have agreed to offer special rates from Dec. 3 through Feb. 28 next year. Craft Farms in Gulf Shores will offer a “play anytime” rate of $46.50, Peninsula Golf Club in Gulf Shores will offer $51.50 and Rock Creek in Fairhope will offer $34.83. Each of the three courses will offer an early-bird (be- 38 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 • The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and state Sen. Rusty Glover have honored five Faith Academy student-athletes for their character, ethics and sportsmanship. The Awards of Excellence are part of an AHSAA program that recognizes student-athletes who are outstanding examples of the standards and values that exemplify high school athletics. “As a former teacher and coach, I have seen how being part of team can be like having a whole other family of supporters,” said Glover, who once coached football and taught history at Mary G. Montgomery High School in his hometown of Semmes. The recognized students are Nick Broadus (baseball), Taylor Deitz (volleyball), Anna Henley (basketball), Tabitha Jordan (soccer) and Brunson Watt (football, soccer). • “Teaming Up for Character” is a central theme for all National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) sports, showcasing the core values of integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. As the top NAIA teams head to the Orange Beach Sportsplex this week for the Women’s Soccer National Championship presented by The Wharf, student-athletes will be collecting toys for the Christian Service Center. “Character-driven initiatives set the NAIA apart as each staff member, coach and student-athlete comes together to touch our beach communities in an authentic way,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. “We ask residents to come out and cheer on these incredible student-athletes throughout the championship and to take part in the toy drive impacting local children.” Gulf Shores and Orange Beach residents can also get involved. New toys for local children in need of all ages can be taken to the Gulf Shores Welcome Center (3459 Gulf Shores Parkway) through Nov. 29. For the NAIA championship, daily passes cost $10 for adults and tournament passes cost $30 for adults. Children 10 and under will be admitted free. • The Palmer Williams Group will host its inaugural King of the Gulf Coast Barber Battle and Beauty Expo on Dec. 2 to raise funds for programs benefiting disadvantaged youth. The event features beauty, health and wellness products/ services vendors, free health screenings by Remington College, an entertainment showcase, raffles and a Kids Zone. It also includes a haircutting contest open to licensed barbers who will compete for a $1,000 grand prize. It takes place 3-10 p.m. at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Road North in Mobile. Admission is free for children 14 and under, and $10 for individuals 15 and older with advance tickets. Tickets cost $15 at the door for individuals 15 and over. Proceeds will be used by the Palmer Williams Group for its programs that help youth overcome interpersonal obstacles, embrace family values and education, and avoid life’s pitfalls. David Palmer and Sherman Williams, former University of Alabama and NFL football players, co-founded the organization in 2013. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite. For additional sponsorship and event information or to purchase tickets, send an email to info@palmerwilliamsgroup.org.

STYLE FEATURE ‘Pickett’s History of Alabama’ gets a makeover BY MICHAEL THOMASON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER M any of us remember history in school as a dull and irrelevant subject we couldn’t avoid. It was often accompanied by texts that were old and out of date. “Pickett’s History of Alabama” only goes up to 1820 and is nearly 600 pages long. Furthermore, it was first published in 1851! Why would anyone read it today, and why did James P. Pate spend more than 20 years annotating it and adding new information? The first history of the state has been out of print more than a century — and is still worth reading, especially with the annotations Pate gives us in the margins of Pickett’s original text. You need to begin by reading Pate’s introduction to this new edition. Besides his mastery of the scholarship that has been done over the years since 1851, he is a very good writer. His introduction will help you understand who Pickett was and the world he knew, which was as far removed from ours as it could be, except geographically. As you read the book you will probably be glad you didn’t face the challenges the Native Americans and Euro-Americans did during the years it covers. However, as you read it you will be glad you did. Even though Pickett lived in one or the other of two plantation houses, he traveled extensively in the Old Southwest (the Mississippi Territory, which before 1819 included the modern state of Alabama, was the center) and to New York and other Atlantic coastal cities. Wellknown and respected, he died at age 48 while preparing an even wider history of the U.S. When he began his history of Alabama in 1847 there were virtually no archives or libraries for him to consult. He sought out and often bought the books, private papers and manuscripts he relied on from booksellers in New York and Europe as well as in the South. But most importantly, he interviewed people who had “been there” — from Caesar, the slave who held the canoes together for Sam Dale in the canoe fight in the Creek Wars, to Andrew Jackson at his home in Tennessee, The Hermitage. All the oral history enables Pickett to tell stories that are exciting, filled with detail and usually quite accurate. When they are not, Pate explains why. Usually Pickett simply did not have all the information available today. Born in 1810, Pickett and his family came to Alabama in 1818 from North Carolina. His father traded with the Indians and eventually owned a plantation in Autauga County. Young Pickett, always observant, saw how the slaves were worked on the plantation and spent time watching the Indians bring their pelts and deerskins to trade for manufactured goods in his dad’s store. In “Pickett’s History of Alabama” he showed remarkable respect for both, and as an adult treated his slaves humanely. His father saw to it that he got some formal education, but he had to go north to find schools. Young Pickett studied law, passed the bar but hated the legal world. He was a scholar and a frontiersman and found the Native Americans and the mixed-breed frontiersmen fascinating. As this book is large and detailed, I recommend reading a chapter or two at a time, always noting what Pate’s modern notes have to add. For Mobilians, Chapters IV and XI, which deal with the French period and contain an especially good biography of Bienville, are good places to start. Earlier chapters deal with the Native Americans and are a bit hard to follow unless you are more expert than this reviewer. Chapters beginning with XIV describe the coming of Americans, including the naturalist William Bartram in the late 18th century, and highlight Indian leaders, including Alexander McGillivray and the McIntosh family. As their names suggest they were products of unions between Scots traders and Indian women, some of whom were very well placed in the Muskogee world. Sehoy, a princess of the Creek Wind Clan, from which leaders traditionally came, is just one example of this. By the end of the 18th century settlers from Georgia and the Carolinas were entering the Mississippi territory from the east and others coming down the Mississippi River to the west. They wanted the Native Americans’ land and eventually this led to the bloody Creek Wars in 1813-14. Chapter XXXII opens this with the visit of Tecumseh as he tried to forge an alliance between the tribes from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico to drive all the settlers off Indian lands. This begins the most exciting part of the book as we read vivid accounts of battles from Burnt Corn Creek to the slaughter at Fort Mims on Aug. 30, 1813, then Holy Ground and finally Horseshoe Bend the following spring. If you don’t find the firsthand immediacy of these battles riveting then I am not sure what would! In the end, the Indians lost most of their land (they would be expelled altogether in 1835 by the man who made his name in the Indian Wars and at New Orleans in 1815). Pickett was an admirer of Jackson so his assessment of him is somewhat biased in the general’s favor. Despite this, his account of the period certainly deserves and rewards close and careful reading as he uses many interviews from all sides and written sources to tell his story. After the Creek Wars ended with the Treaty of Fort Jackson, the general had not only secured most of Alabama from the native tribes (it had been the eastern half of the Mississippi Territory until 1819) but he also added Mobile and Baldwin counties. And he had become a national figure. The remaining chapters describe the establishment of the state of Alabama and profile its leaders. Pickett was not a politician and it shows. His accounts are enlightening, but the years after the Indian Wars were less interesting to him, even as Alabama‘s population grew by leaps and bounds. He was interested in scientific farming on his plantation lands and planning for his next history when his life was cut short in 1858. On pages 536-538 Pickett praises the bravery and determination of the Red Sticks in defending and protecting the lands they had occupied for time out of mind. He wonders if the victorious whites will show a similar determination should they be faced with such a challenge. A decade after he wrote this and three years after his death, the Civil War provided such a test. Alabamians kept their land but lost the culture that had largely depended on slavery. Pickett’s history is rich and exciting, if a bit romantic for modern tastes, but with Professor Pate’s annotations and a complete index it certainly rewards the 20th century reader handsomely. Pate cites a tremendous bibliography of contemporary sources, none more important that the works of Gregory Waselkov, the University of South Alabama’s professor of archaeology. Waselkov’s research here in southwest Alabama is fascinating and adds a great deal to the value of this book, especially for those of us who live here. This book is physically beautiful in its design and layout. To say that no home should be without a copy is probably optimistic, but I hope it is not. Albert James Pickett, “The Annotated Pickett’s History of Alabama and Incidentally of Georgia and Mississippi, from the Earliest Period.” Edited and annotated, with an introduction by James P. Pate (NewSouth Books: Montgomery, 2018); hardcover ISBN 978-1-58838-032-6; 600 pages, $60. November 28, 2018 - December 4, 2018 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE BOOZIE Let’s get neck-ed! BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I s everyone still sporting their stretchy pants like I am? God bless my two best friends, spandex and elastic. Can I get an amen? I will say this was one of the more enjoyable Thanksgivings I can remember. Good food, good weather, good football, good booze, the police were not called at any point — you know, everything you need to have a magical holiday. I do still have a bit of a turkey hangover though, from both the bird and the “Wild” kind out of a bottle, but that has never stopped me from gossip-gathering before. So gather up a couple of pieces of white bread, wheat if you prefer, and put all of this leftover gossip goodness in between, pour some giblet gravy on it and gobble it right on up. Neckled my funny bone! Since this was in our neck of the woods, I am sure you have seen the story of “neck man.” Charles Dion McDowell was arrested on various drug charges and for eluding police on Nov. 13 in Escambia County, Florida. But it wasn’t his alleged crimes but his mugshot that caused McDowell to gain some internet fame, as he has what some would describe as a freakishly large neck — like it may be required to have its own gym membership kind of big. It didn’t take long for the world to make every neck pun possible and create an endless number of memes celebrating his neck girth. These were a few of the Boozester’s faves: The Deuce is loose On Monday, Nov. 26, Boomtown Casino in Biloxi announced a new partnership with former Ole Miss and Saints running back Deuce McAllister. McAllister’s Ole Saint restaurant will open just adjacent to Boomtown’s new sports book betting area. The restaurant will feature Gulf Coast and Louisiana fare and local and regional craft beers. In a press conference announcing the event at the Boomtown, McAllister jokingly chided the person who introduced him for failing to mention he was still the Saints’ alltime leader for rushing yards — though he acknowledged he would probably only get to say that a few more weeks as Mark Ingram was closing in. The Ole Saint is expected to open in early 2019. Bay Minette native still on “The Voice” Bay Minette native and “The Voice” contestant Kirk Jay appeared on the NBC show again on Monday night. Jay, who now resides in Montgomery and is on “Team Blake,” sang a Sam Hunt song, “Body Like A Back Road.” There were big watch parties both in Montgomery and closer to home at the Flora-Bama, and he will find out if he makes it through on Tuesday night (as this paper is being printed). But all of “The Voice” experts seem to think he will breeze right on through. Either way, he has a bright future ahead. Good luck, Kirk! Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ big neck lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! Charles Dion McDowell has become the internet’s favorite meme in recent weeks after his mug shot displayed his huge neck. N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 8 - D e c e m b e r 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

