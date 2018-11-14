Lagniappe: November 14 - 20, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Fishin’ for answers LOW YIELDS PROMPT CANCELLATION OF PUBLIC OYSTER SEASON BY JASON JOHNSON A fter a decade of disappointing landings and shorter seasons, state officials say Alabama’s public oyster reefs won’t be open to commercial and recreational harvesters at all this year. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) made the announcement last week during an annual meeting with area oyster farmers and harvesters. The news was met with disappointment but little surprise, as landings for oysters tonged from the bottom of Mobile Bay have been drastically low for years. Typically, public oyster reefs overseen by ADCNR would be open to commercial and recreational harvesters from October to May. However, Scott Bannon, director of the ADCNR Marine Resources Division, said a number of factors have created persistent water quality issues that, combined with natural predators such as oyster drills, have made it difficult for most oysters to survive in areas where they once thrived. The changing environment has led to a declining interest in oyster harvesting and made business tough for those who still do. “People have been getting out of the business of harvesting oysters altogether. Even when the reefs were open last year, there weren’t many oyster catchers out there because they knew there wasn’t any money in it,” Bannon said. “Two sacks a day? You can’t make a living on that.” In years past, it wasn’t uncommon for harvesters to catch a million pounds of oysters on public reefs in places like Heron Bay and Cedar Point. However, production hasn’t cleared 300,000 pounds since 2008 despite costly efforts to rehabilitate historic growing areas in Mobile Bay. On a bar graph of annual oyster landings over time, the 2017 numbers barely register. While there have always been ebbs and flows in the number of oysters harvested, most historic dips have been tied to hurricanes, oil spills or red tide. For some officials, the concern isn’t the low numbers, it’s the trend’s duration. State biologists can’t agree on exactly how to reverse it. Bannon said in addition to protecting what’s already out there, not having a 2018 oyster season will act as a bit of a “reset.” “We’ve decided we had to take a different approach,” he said. Oyster restoration has been a “priority goal” for ADCNR, and since 2011 more than $11.4 million from the state’s various sources of oil spill recovery funding has gone toward 19 different projects aimed at improving coastal Alabama’s struggling oyster industry. Many of those focus on planting clutch material the oyster larvae must attach to in order to grow. The state has also “restored” more than 900 acres of oyster reef, but despite those gains the number of healthy, harvestable oysters on Alabama’s public reefs has seldom been lower. Larvae are attaching to the newly placed material in greater numbers than were seen at most locations in last year’s ADCNR report. However, the vast majority are not surviving. Bannon said the biggest water quality challenges have 4 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 been low levels of dissolved oxygen and salinity (the level of salt in the water). Both tend to hit extremes in the summer months, and for the past couple of years if one hasn’t been a problem for Alabama oysters, the other has. In 2017, salinity measured at public reefs dropped to dangerous levels for 19 straight days over the summer. There was only a 10-day stretch that hit those same levels this year, but at around the same time, low levels of dissolved oxygen became problematic for oysters twice as often. The level of dissolved oxygen in local waters fell below 4 milligrams per liter 70 out of 140 days between May and September, compared to only 40 days during the same period last year. Low levels of dissolved oxygen can harm fisheries, but because there is more oxygen closer to the water’s surface it can be especially lethal for naturally grown oysters. What’s worse, according to a study released last month by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, those low-level areas are expanding. As a result of the study led by Dr. Brian Dzwonkowski, biologists expect those areas will continue growing in Mobile Bay and throughout the Mississippi Bight region “due to human impacts on the environment” including coastal urbanization, ocean warming and other factors. While the situation appears dire, Bannon said Alabama still has the opportunity to try different approaches that could give oysters the best chance of survival. He said the state will soon be moving forward with a large-scale remote setting program that would see newly set young oysters strategically placed in various areas of the bay to see where they fare best. That could help, Bannon said, because the optimum oyster growing areas may have shifted from their traditional locations over time as the bay has changed. He said oil spill recovery funds will also help monitor and research ongoing projects to provide better information in the future. Yet Bannon also mentioned changes in biological conditions and the shuffling of viable growing areas could likely be correlated to human activity surrounding the bay. He specifically referenced the “tremendous” activity in the Mobile Ship Channel, the Spanish Fort Causeway and the Eastern Shore’s continued development. All are good things, he said, but could also affect how and where oysters grow. “There are so many impacts to the environment, and we have to adapt to that. You have to have oysters to have a healthy water system,” he said. “We want people to have jobs. We want to have a thriving economy on the coast, but without a healthy water system, we won’t have any of that.” More information about the current conditions on Alabama’s public oyster reefs and the full report from ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division can be found at lagniappemobile.com.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Suspect unknown DEPUTIES INVESTIGATING POLICE SHOOTING IN CREOLA D BY JASON JOHNSON eputies were called in to help investigate a report of an officer-involved shooting in the city of Creola Monday, but so far even basic details about the incident have not been disclosed. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it received a request for assistance from the Creola Police Department around 7 a.m. on Nov. 12. Initially, it was reported a shooting had occurred between an officer and a suspect, with an officer injured during a traffic stop. It’s not uncommon for MCSO to respond to investigate officer-involved shootings, especially for smaller departments like Creola’s that usually do not have any type of internal affairs unit. According to MCSO, Sgt. Donald Clark Tuberville initially told investigators a suspect in an unidentified vehicle opened fire at some point during the stop, prompting him to return fire. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or by whom, but it appears neither the suspect nor Tuberville were struck by bullets. However, according to MCSO, Tuberville did “fall to the ground injuring his knee as the suspect fled the scene.” He was taken to the hospital but has since been released, though the extent of those injuries are unclear at this time. Several other details about the exchange remain unclear. According to MCSO, Tuberville was not initially able to give investigators on the scene any kind of identifying information about the suspect or the vehicle the suspect was driving at the time. It is also unclear why those details and others wouldn’t have been called in to dispatch during a traffic stop. At this point, MCSO says little else is known about the incident. The unidentified suspect remains at large and is presumably armed and dangerous, but so far, the Creola Police Department nor MCSO have released any information that could help identify that person or reassure the public. Calls to Creola Police Chief Harold D. Kirkland seeking additional information about the incident have not been returned. The length of Tuberville’s experience with the department is unknown, but he did play a central role in a controversial incident involving city officals last fall. Court filings suggest Tuberville was a witness to Creola City Councilman Harold Martin allegedly pointing a gun toward fellow Councilman Ralph Avis Walker at the time. He was also the complainant who signed the warrant against Martin that lead to his arrest in August. In that complaint, Tuberville claims he saw Martin pull a pistol from his pocket while sitting in a vehicle outside the old Creola City Hall building before laying it “across his lap with the barrel pointed at [Walker].” Tuberville reported the two councilmen had been arguing, allegedly after Martin confronted Walker and told him to “stop bullying [his] wife.” Martin has denied those allegations and pleaded not guilty to menacing. A bench trial for that misdemeanor charge is scheduled before Mobile County District Judge Jill Phillips on Dec. 3 in Mobile. BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Watershed moment PRICHARD, WATER BOARD REACH INITIAL AGREEMENT ON HYDRANTS BY DALE LIESCH T he city of Prichard and the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board (PWWSB) appear to have reached a compromise to allow for continued inspections of fire hydrants in the city. In a joint court filing, attorneys for both sides proposed an agreement to Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter, which would force the city to pay a monthly fee for service. Youngpeter has not yet filed a ruling on the agreement. According to the proposal, the city will pay $27,744 per month to the board for the hydrants. The payments will be made to an interest-bearing account no later than the 10th of each month. Jennifer Susman, a local attorney representing the city, did not return a call seeking comment. Jay Laura, the board attorney, said the agreement would allow both sides to agree to continued inspections of the hydrants in question. The inspections were a contentious issue for both sides. Laura said completed inspections could “potentially” lead to a resolution of the larger issues. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner previously told reporters the city has not paid a bill for fire hydrants in about a year. He said he refused to pay because he believed some hydrants were not functional or were not where they were supposed to be. In a retaliatory move, the water board shut off service to the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex in June, prompting the city’s lawsuit. At the time, the city complained the board was in breach of contract and sought a temporary restraining order to force the board to turn the water back on. Judge Rick Stout granted the TRO on June 18. “Accordingly, the court orders that defendant is to: turn on any services to the city it has shut off, immediately cease and desist in shutting off any further water services to the city and provide an itemized accounting for each hydrant for which PWWSB contends it is owed money from the city,” the order read in part. According to court documents, the Prichard Fire Department notified the board that about 100 hydrants weren’t in compliance with code. In addition, the city argued “many” were actually located in Semmes and were not its responsibility. The city also argued that despite requesting an itemized bill for each of the hydrants from the board, officials have not received one. In its response, the board denied most of the claims made in the city’s complaint and filed a counterclaim seeking payment for 1,054 hydrants. “In November 2017, the city began failing and refusing to pay the Water Works Board for the services it was receiving from the Water Works Board for the 1,054 fire hydrants … ,” the counterclaim read. “By failing and refusing to pay for these services, the city has become delinquent on the total debt it incurs on a monthly basis for the total water services being provided by the Water Works Board. With the passing of each month, this debt increases.” The board claims the city owes $274,677 for the hydrant service. N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Change of plans BAYKEEPER: ALABAMA POWER BACKTRACKED ON COAL ASH EXCAVATION BY JASON JOHNSON D permit in order to upgrade an existing bridge on the property. The bridge, according to the application, crossed a “manmade discharge canal” connected to the Mobile River. The letter also mentions Alabama Power converting all of its steam boilers to natural gas in light of new coal regulations imposed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2015. The company also clearly tells the Corps it intends to move the coal ash from Plant Barry, stating the pond would be “cleaned out and closed following strict guidelines” established by the EPA. Further, the letter states “closure activities will require that ash material be removed and hauled away to a permitted solid landfill.” However, those plans appear to have changed sometime between March 2016 and the release of Alabama Power’s plan to close its coal ash ponds six months later. Mobile Baykeeper Executive Director Casi Callaway said that by abandoning its plan to permanently move the coal ash offsite, Alabama Power “prioritized cost savings over safety.” “The letter to the Corps of Engineers clearly shows that Alabama Power has the ability and even had plans to remove coal ash from a leaking pit on the side of the Mobile River,” she said in a statement. “Coal ash spills in the Carolinas following Hurricane Florence show how one major storm could trigger a disaster 20 times larger than the BP oil spill. We need Alabama Power to be a leader on this issue and do the right thing.” Reached about the surfacing of that 2016 correspondence, Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Sznajderman told Lagniappe the letter had nothing to do with how the company opted to close down the coal ash pond at Plant Barry. 6 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Lagniappe ocuments obtained by Mobile Baykeeper suggest Alabama Power was planning to dig up coal ash stored at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant and move it to a landfill, but abruptly abandoned those efforts in November 2016. Plant Barry’s coal ash — a toxic waste product of burned coal — is currently contained in a 597-acre pond on the site that is more than 30 feet deep in some places. The pond is surrounded by a 21-foot-tall dirt and clay embankment, but that barrier has been known to leak, a concern for environmental groups given the pond’s proximity to the Mobile River. The company was fined earlier this year for violations of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, reportedly for allowing the “unpermitted discharge of pollutants associated with ash pond wastewater from the Plant Barry Ash Pond to waters of the state.” Other than leaks, Baykeeper has also raised concerns about a total breach caused by a natural disaster or lack of maintenance or preventative measures. Consequently, the organization has been pushing for Alabama Power to excavate the pond’s contents and bury it at an offsite landfill. However, in November 2016, Alabama Power unveiled a plan to close 12 coal ash ponds at six of its power plants, including Plant Barry. Instead of digging up and moving the ash, though, the plans calls for covering the ponds in place — a much less expensive option. Baykeeper — citing a letter company officials sent to the Army Corps of Engineers in March 2016 as part of an unrelated project — now claims Alabama Power had initially planned to excavate the material but shifted to the current plan just a few months later. At the time, Alabama Power was applying for a Corps Alabama Power’s Barry Steam Plant near Axis deposits coal ash in a 597-acre pond on site. Mobile Baykeeper has been advocating for its removal, while the company has pursued an effort to cap the pond and leave the coal ash in place. He also reiterated the company has made “significant progress toward safely and permanently closing all its ash facilities in a manner recognized by the [EPA].” He said Alabama Power is protecting the environment at Plant Barry by implementing the following measures: • Treating and removing all water from the pond. • Excavating material and moving it farther away from waterways, creating buffers of up to 750 yards from the Mobile River. The excavation and consolidation of the material will reduce the footprint of the old pond site by 200 acres, or more than one-third. • Constructing a redundant dike system as part of the plant’s increased, robust flood-protection measures. • Installing a specially engineered, watertight barrier over the material to keep it safely in place. • Adding stormwater management systems to capture all rainwater runoff. • Monitoring groundwater around the facility for at least 30 years to ensure ongoing protection of water quality.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Walk the plank GULFQUEST DEAL SINKS AMID CONTINUED BUDGET STALEMATE BY DALE LIESCH A find a solution. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said the museum was a top priority for the administration, given the potential financially liability tied into more than $20 million in federal grants used for the building and surrounding landing. Stimpson reminded councilors of the financial situation in his letter. He wrote that the city could be forced to pay that money back if the museum closes. Councilman John Williams said he would have voted against the proposal because it wasn’t really a compromise. “Essentially, he [Stimpson] gave up nothing of any substance and the council had to give up $25,000 each in discretionary, and funding for the library,” Williams said. In the letter, Stimpson pointed out councilors weren’t comfortable giving up discretionary funds, “which have increased significantly in recent years.” Stimpson also stated the deal would hinge on his rehiring of council spokeswoman Marion Steinfels. “You further stated that, based on your polling of the council, no proposal from the administration would be acceptable unless I met your demand to allow you to rehire a former employee,” he wrote. “I simply cannot agree to such an ultimatum and therefore will not be submitting a budget amendment.” Instead, Stimpson wrote that he would work with his staff, the federal government and the museum board on an alternative. The Galley Councilors had mixed reactions to the administration’s plans to expand the dining options at GulfQuest and find a local vendor to run it. City officials recently held a meeting to court restaurateurs interested in taking on the museum’s restaurant, The Galley, with a new container bar and outside Photo | Lagniappe potential deal to fully fund GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in the fiscal year 2019 budget will not move forward, according to a letter from Mayor Sandy Stimpson to Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie. In the letter, Stimpson cites the council’s lack of interest in the plan for the reason it isn’t moving forward. “Regretfully, as you informed me during our phone call, the council was not open to any of the options proposed by my administration,” Stimpson wrote. “Those options included a combination of discretionary funds allocated to the mayor and City Council, cost savings achieved by leaving several city staff positions unfilled and a reduction of the council’s proposed budget increase to the Mobile Public Library.” As part of the deal, Stimpson asked to cut the library’s budget by $125,000 and to take $25,000 each from the discretionary accounts of the councilors and the mayor’s office. Stimpson also told councilors he wouldn’t fund three positions at the museum. Before passing the budget, councilors restored almost $500,000 in funding to the library. In a phone interview, Manzie said the deal was a nonstarter because the council had made fully funding the library a priority. “I knew the idea wouldn’t go far,” he said. However, Manzie said the council remains open to finding a “short-term fix.” Before passing the 2019 budget on Sept. 25, the Mobile City Council cut almost $500,000 from the roughly $1 million GulfQuest was receiving in local public funds. Those funds paid salaries for nine of 18 positions at the museum. For weeks following the cuts, councilors have asked Stimpson’s office to put forth a budget amendment in order to help The Mobile City Council rejected Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to shore up the cash-strapped GulfQuest by cutting funding to the library system and discretionary accounts. seating option. At the meeting, officials disclosed the restaurant only brought in about $10,000 per year. Manzie, who represents the downtown area on the council, said he thought adding outdoor seating at the restaurant was an “awesome” idea Williams said he’s not sure how successful an eatery will be at the location, considering how hard it is, currently, to get there. He joked that diners could rappel there off of the new Interstate 10 bridge when it’s built and have “the most exciting dinner ever.” The biggest issue for Williams is parking and the current layout of Water Street. “I think it’s a great location, but I’m not going to walk a quarter mile to do it,” he said. “I just don’t know where you are going to get the people from. I don’t understand how you’re going to get the traffic to do it right now.” Councilman Fred Richardson said this is something the city should’ve thought of when it first took over the museum in late 2016. He said it’s time to finally repurpose the whole building. “They should do that for the entire museum,” Richardson said. “There has been no effort to repurpose it.” N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE ‘Let’s go to court’ MAYOR THREATENS LEGAL ACTION OVER COUNCIL COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR HIRING BY DALE LIESCH U nder the possible threat of legal action, members of the Mobile City Council approved, with a 6-1 vote, a professional services contract to rehire Marion Steinfels as communications specialist. The legal threat came from city attorney Ricardo Woods, who told councilors an affirmative vote for the contract in question would violate a section of the Zoghby Act and could put them at risk of impeachment. At issue, Woods said, is the council’s public discussion of bringing Steinfels back following her dismissal by Stimpson. Woods said under the Zoghby Act, councilors were not authorized to publicly discuss rehiring someone fired by the mayor. Councilwoman Bess Rich told Woods councilors should have been warned about the legal issues before speaking about Steinfels at the meeting following her firing. “That’s right, but I’m not your lawyer,” Woods told her. He said approving the contract would also be illegal. Further, Woods argued the council is barred from entering into a contract without Stimpson’s approval. Council attorney Wanda Cochran told councilors she disagreed, but asked Woods to submit his opinion in writing and back up his argument with the proper case law examples. “I think I know where you’re going and I think I disagree,” she said. Instead, she argued the council is legally allowed to enter into such contracts, where Steinfels would not be considered an employee. Following the meeting, city spokesman George Talbot told reporters Stimpson’s office would review the resolution and make a determination on whether the mayor would move to veto the item. The council needs five votes to override a veto. The resolution received six affirmative votes, with only Councilman Joel Daves voting against it. Some councilors were willing to take the issue to court despite the warnings. Councilman John Williams said while he agrees with many sections in the law establishing the city’s current form of government, he called the Zoghby Act “ancient” and wants portions of it changed. Councilman Fred Richardson was more straightforward about the legal threats. He said a 2016 organizational chart provided by the mayor put Steinfels’ job under the council. Thus, the mayor’s office doesn’t have a legitimate claim the Zoghby Act was violated. “The organizational chart says the person should report to the council,” he said. “I say ‘let’s go to court.’ I will be glad to testify.” Like he did before the 2017 municipal elections, Councilman C.J. Small accused Stimpson of breaking the law under the Zoghby Act with appointments to his executive staff. Small again said the staff is supposed to reflect the community and Stimpson’s does not. Also at issue for Stimpson was a growing contention between the two branches of municipal government. He argued Steinfels made it worse. “There has been more contentiousness since she was hired … she was hired to beat the 10th floor,” he said, referencing the mayor’s office in Government Plaza. Rich argued Steinfels helped unite the council on several issues and occassionally advised members to tone down their public rhetoric. She said there was not an attempt to “beat the 10th floor.” “If that was the sense … it was a surprise to me,” Rich 8 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 said. “That was not what this council wanted from its communications specialist.” Stimpson repeatedly said he would be happy to find another solution to help with the council’s public communication. He didn’t immediately shy away when Councilwoman Gina Gregory asked if his office was willing to share a communications department. Prior to Steinfels’ hiring, the council never had is own communications person. Gregory, who worked in communications under former Mayor Mike Dow, said she couldn’t imagine doing work for both the council and the mayor’s office, especially on more controversial issues. Other councilors expressed a desire to keep the positions separate as well. Stimpson did not elaborate on his plans. Following the affirmative vote on the issue, Woods asked for a roll call vote, but was ignored. Public works raises In other business, Stimpson’s office does not plan to implement 5 percent raises for public works employees the Mobile City Council added to the 2019 budget in September. Instead, the administration will move forward with a roughly $800,000 incentive program it had pitched to councilors before the budget was approved, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne wrote in an email. On Sept. 25, the council voted 6-0 to approve a series of cuts to the mayor’s Innovation Team, or I-Team, during the budget vote. One of those cuts, a $104,000 deduction, was added to the incentive pay already in the budget to create the raises. Richardson, who notified residents of the mayor’s plans through a Facebook post, compared raises to public works employees to those given to firefighters and police officers last year. He said it’s “ridiculous” Stimpson would treat one group of employees so differently from another group. He called the incentive program “chicken change.” “It’s up to the mayor to state unequivocally what he’s doing,” Richardson said. Council Vice President Levon Manzie said he is still hopeful the raises will be implemented. “The vast majority of employees were in favor of raises,” he said. “The incentive program benefits some, but not all.” Williams acknowledged Stimpson isn’t legally obligated to implement the raises, but added to start the incentive program he’d need council approval. “The fact is the mayor cannot spend money we don’t allocate,” he said. “So, there’s no money for incentives unless he comes back to us.” Williams said he’s awaiting the city’s response and hopes to work through some of the differences.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Failure to launch BALDWIN COUNTY AWAITING STATE MONEY FOR CANAL RAMPS BY JOHN MULLEN A n ambitious boat launch project for south Baldwin County is languishing on the back burner as questions about funding and what it will ultimately look like remain. “We’re still waiting on the governor’s office,” District 4 County Commissioner Skip Gruber said. “I have not heard anything back from the state as to what their intentions are.” The county entered a purchase agreement for 45 acres on the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Foley Beach Express toll bridge for $7.5 million Oct. 2, with plans for launches, picnic areas and other amenities. The first step is getting the governor to release money from oil and gas lease proceeds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act to purchase and develop the land. The money is earmarked for projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties and Baldwin officials are awaiting word. Another step is gathering support from local municipalities, but Orange Beach officials — the launch will be in the city limits — want to know what the final project will look like before committing. “We don’t know what we are supporting,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “We don’t support what they’ve proposed but we do support their effort to put a boat launch over there. We just need to know what size it is, the traffic flow and all the issues around the toll bridge. We just feel like we need to sit down and know what we are supporting.” Councilman Jeff Silvers said the area is already crowded — The Wharf is across the canal and the recently revamped Bama Bayou project is across the road — and new and rejuvenated development there needs to be considered before he can offer support. “Too many unanswered questions for me to commit on support until those questions are answered, especially with new redeveloped Bama Bayou project,” Silvers said. “Finally, it’s too far from Perdido Pass and the Gulf entryway.” But the county, Gruber said, can’t really say what it will end up like until the Army Corps of Engineers and other federal officials review the plan and come back with their recommendations before giving the project a go-ahead. “That’s going to be determined by what will be allowed by the Corps,” Gruber said. “We put these numbers out there because we looked at the piece of ground and what area we could put the slips in. We’re trying to fit it to where we get the maximum use out of that property. You ask for that and you get what you get.” Initially, the project called for 12 to 14 launches with space to park 450 boat trailers and 50 additional parking spaces. Kennon believes that is too large for the area. “That large of a launch is not needed,” Kennon said. “And it’s in the most dangerous part of the canal. That’s why I want to talk with them and see about downsizing it to an acceptable size. I think the council feels the same way.” BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Perfect storm HURRICANE, OTHER FACTORS COMBINE TO DELAY ORANGE BEACH SCHOOL BY JOHN MULLEN T he Alabama Gulf Coast may have dodged a bullet when powerful Hurricane Michael stormed ashore on the Florida Panhandle Oct. 16, but the ramifications are being felt in other ways. From battered docks to eroded beaches and coastal flooding, the storm has some residual side effects, including some that are causing county school officials to delay construction of a new school in Orange Beach for a year. “It was almost like the perfect storm,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said of the delay. “There were multiple factors.” The Baldwin County Board of Education was hoping to award a bid for the new combination middle and high school in October but only one contractor submitted a bid. “We didn’t expect to have only one bidder, or for the bid to come in twice as much as we thought it might be,” Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler said. “We rejected the bid because we will continue to do everything in our power to be wise stewards of the taxpayers’ money, and that starts with taking a hard look at the project in its entirety so that we make good, intelligent, well-thought-out decisions.” Baldwin County was thinking construction for the school would cost about $25 million but the lone bid — from Thrash Contractors — came in at $42.8 million. Other contractors were scared away from the project by several factors, Kennon said, including losing workers to rebuilding jobs in the wake of Hurricane Michael. “We wanted a unique school, and those contractors who build cookie cutter-style schools didn’t know exactly what all we wanted,” Kennon said. “They didn’t feel comfortable they could get it done in less than a year. They weren’t comfortable what their labor force would be with the hurricane down south.” The next step, Tyler said, is restarting negotiations with contractors to get the price of the Orange Beach school back in the range of what county officials planned to spend. “It should be noted that we are repeatedly being told that steel prices, combined with contractors competing to do work on the Gulf Coast following the hurricane, isn’t helping us at all in lowering the price,” Tyler said. After meeting with county officials last week, Kennon said that process is expected to be completed by early December. “They feel like by next week they will have an agreed-upon number with a contractor,” Kennon said. “If not then, by Dec. 4. We feel strongly and safe in saying it’s going to be built, but it won’t open until the fall of 2020.” Until then, plans for a portable village on city property near Orange Beach Elementary School will house the school’s first round of seventh through ninth grades. “The current ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders will stay at Gulf Shores,” Kennon said. “They will finish out there. The kids who are Gulf Shores next year will finish at Gulf Shores. The kids who are at the middle school from Orange Beach will be here next year.” N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Naming names ARCHBISHOP TO RELEASE NAMES OF CLERGY REMOVED FOR ABUSE BY GABRIEL TYNES I n a statement issued Nov. 9, Archbishop Thomas Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile said each of the four Catholic dioceses in Alabama and Mississippi will publish the names of clergy and religious officials who were removed from ministry due to an accusation of abuse of a minor. The list of the Archdiocese of Mobile will include accusations since 1950. Rodi’s move toward transparency comes after renewed pressure was placed on the Catholic Church in the wake of a sprawling Pennsylvania grand jury report published in August, which documented more than 1,000 child victims of 300 abusive priests. Since then, dioceses in New Orleans, Missouri, Texas, New York and elsewhere have either been ordered to or called for similar transparency. After child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church was broadly exposed in Boston in 2002, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) adopted the 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, which, among other things, recommends immediately removing any accused priest from ministry pending an investigation and reporting all allegations of abuse involving clergy to civil authorities. But as recently as Monday, the Vatican allegedly told the USCCB to delay voting on additional measures to hold bishops accountable for failing to protect children from sexual abuse, according to several published news accounts. How the decision will affect Rodi’s announcement is unclear, but in September he wrote a column published in The Catholic Week explaining the “USCCB has no authority over any bishop,” and “any action by the USCCB is only binding on a bishop if it is approved by the Pope.” In 2004, two years after the Boston sex abuse scandal broke, the Archdiocese of Mobile released a report on allegations within its own network, acknowledging 13 of its priests had been accused of sexual abuse of minors since 1950, with a total of 18 victims. The archdiocese also reported more than $700,000 had been paid in legal settlements, fees, victim assistance and other related expenses. Since, as Rodi wrote in The Catholic Week, the Archdiocese of Mobile has defined and adhered to its child protection policy, which is available on its website, mobilearch.org. “Every volunteer with contact with minors and all employees have a background check and then are trained in child protection and required to participate in an annual retraining. Every child in our Catholic schools, parish youth groups and parish religious education programs receives annual training in how to recognize, avoid and report misconduct.” Further, Rodi noted the archdiocese has staffed a full-time employee as director of Child Protection since 2003. The position is responsible for receiving accusations of misconduct with minors, assisting the alleged victims in making the accusation and investigating the accusations. All allegations of misconduct with minors are reported to civil authorities, Rodi wrote, but are also investigated by an independent review board comprised of people who do not work for the Archdiocese and come from “a variety of backgrounds.” “An annual audit by an outside national firm is conducted to make certain that the Archdiocese is following the policy to which is has committed itself in order to protect minors,” Rodi wrote. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Welcome home USA BOARD APPROVES PHASE II OF STADIUM CONSTRUCTION BY JASON JOHNSON T he University of South Alabama Board of Trustees has accepted a suite of construction bids, paving the way for an on-campus stadium. Athletic Director Joel Erdmann said the authorization of these projects will keep USA on schedule to have the facility open and hosting games by the start of the Jaguars’ 2020 season. When completed, Erdmann said, the new stadium would “change who we are” and plant the seeds for new traditions that will define “game day” for Jaguar fans. “There is a public perception of what is considered a college game day, and for a majority of universities, those are on college campuses,” he said. “People tend to go to the same place every game, then their children will come with them and their grandchildren will come with them. Quite honestly, the full impact is beyond my years. A decade or two down the road is where we’re really going to reap the benefits of these efforts today.” The 25,000-seat football stadium will be located on the west side of campus in the vicinity of the Jaguars’ training center, fieldhouse and practice fields on John Counts Drive. Groundwork has already begun on the site, and Phase II will ultimately build out the concrete bowl for seating, the press tower, an athletic administration building and underground utilities. All told, the bids accepted by the board on Saturday add up to just under $25.5 million — 10 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 money that will be split between JESCO Construction, Wharton-Smith general contractors and Persons Services. The overall cost of the entire project is still estimated to be $75 million. The university itself will serve as the project’s “prime contractor,” and according to President Tony Waldrop, USA expects to save an estimated 15 percent over the life of the project by using some of its own staff to handle certain aspects of the stadium’s construction. According to Waldrop, USA plans to borrow around $68 million to pay for the construction of the rest of the stadium in early 2019, adding that ongoing fundraising efforts and any future contributions would go toward paying down the debt service on that bond over time. Waldrop said he’d seen firsthand the impact an on-campus stadium can have on a football program and the broader student body during his time as provost at the University of Central Florida. When he took that job, UCF’s football stadium was just two years old. “By everyone’s estimate there was a huge change on campus,” he said. “Students became far more engaged in athletics. There were simple little things, like many students weren’t wearing UCF shirts before, but converted to that after the stadium [was built] on campus.” He said stadiums on other college campuses have “helped bring about growth in enrollment,” and he expects USA to see similar results after the Jaguars’ new facility is completed.

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Church scandal questions won’t just go away ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM is highly upsetting to many and there are people who would love to think it’s all in the past and just move on. As a lifelong Catholic, I have great love for the church and reverence for its traditions, but it is nearly impossible to mentally remove this despicable stain from the church’s greater accomplishments. There are really no lower human beings than those who sexually prey on children. They deserve no protection. Pretending pedophile priests could be reformed simply by sending them somewhere else is like giving a serial killer a bus ticket to another town. Not your problem anymore, right? Unfortunately, Alabama isn’t likely to follow other states into pursuing answers legally, as Attorney General Steve Marshall has already said he has no plan to follow the lead of other AGs nationwide and open an investigation. He pushed that off on local district attorneys, who are unlikely to have the resources necessary. It’s not only important for us to know the names of all of the priests who were removed for molestation accusations or admissions. The church should release the names of any who were credibly accused and remained in service, and the public should also know who made those decisions and how they were made. How are Catholics supposed to have faith in church leaders who are still so willing to hide their own sins? A list of predator priests is a good start, but expect it to ultimately raise at least as many questions as it answers. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 pure, or is he somebody who in his own way may have invited or even initiated these kind of … I would not know those things until I knew more of the characteristics.” It’s a sickening thought that men of the cloth would allow the weakest of their flock to be preyed upon, then seek to place blame on the victim in order to justify doing nothing. It was Lipscomb who famously traveled to St. Peter’s Parish in Montgomery in 2003 to tell them Fr. J. Alexander Sherlock was being placed on leave because a more recent accusation of sexual abuse had come up. Lipscomb had moved Sherlock to St. Peter’s after the priest admitted to three instances of sexual molestation of boys years earlier. So it appears at least one more boy may have been molested because Lipscomb didn’t move to have Sherlock immediately defrocked. An accounting of the priests removed from the ministry is necessary, but hardly the end of this discussion. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recognized that earlier this year when it issued an apology for the role bishops have played in the church’s sexual abuse scandals and also announced a series of initiatives aimed at holding abusive or negligent bishops accountable. Sadly, that positive step was squashed on Monday of this week when the Vatican ordered the Conference of Bishops to delay voting in those changes. Catholics everywhere struggle with the sexual abuse scandals. Discussing it at all Cartoon/Laura Mattei S o is the Archdiocese of Mobile finally coming clean about the history of sexual abuse of minors, or is the announcement last week that they will release the names of priests since who, since 1950, were removed from ministry due to such accusations just a way of avoiding the bigger issue? The answer to that depends a lot on perspective and whether one believes the Catholic Church is really going to be totally transparent without being legally forced. The record thus far certainly would not lean favorably in the church’s direction. Last week Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced the archdiocese will “publish the names of clergy and religious who were removed from ministry due to an accusation of abuse of a minor.” This will cover both Catholic dioceses in Alabama and Mississippi — four in total. The only such accounting the Archdiocese of Mobile has offered up to this point was released in 2004 and included the names of 13 priests and admitted to 18 victims. It’s not yet known if more names will be added to the total from Mobile’s diocese, but presumably more new information may come from the other three. Rodi’s announcement offered no timeframe for the release of the names and even seemed to temper any expectations a list would be produced soon. “It is a time-consuming effort to examine each clergy personnel file from the last almost seven decades,” he wrote. “This effort is underway and will be completed as quickly as possible.” It is rather striking to think that, after more than 15 years of this being a front-burner issue for Catholicism, church leaders are just now sniffing around through 60-year-old personnel files. I would have assumed that by now the church had a handle on who was accused of what and maybe had even collected that information in one place. That they have not done so bolsters critics’ accusations about just how pervasive efforts have been to keep such accusations under wraps or forgotten over the years. It’s mind-boggling to think the various dioceses have not gone through all of those files since sexual abuse charges against priests became front-page news in 2002. Mobile even had its own high-profile brush with this perverse problem around that time as well, after Brother Vic Bendillo was found guilty of molesting boys at McGill-Toolen High School. I suppose we have little choice but to accept the idea that local church leaders weren’t curious enough about what other bombs might be dropped, and will just have to wait until this time-consuming search is completed. Even when the list is presented, what will be missing — at least given the parameters outlined in the bishop’s press release — is maybe the most perverse part of the entire problem. Are we ever going to be told how often accusations were ignored or buried deep in personnel files in small parishes? COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA 2018: A Honda (civic) Odyssey ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M obile stood at her airport in WeMo, waiting for the arrival of one of her own. This particular former citizen had hit a bit of a rough patch in recent months and especially in the last week, to say the least. An endless barrage of public attacks, insults and humiliation is enough to demoralize any human being. Even ones who have always seemed quite stoic and reserved by nature. He would be OK in time, but coming home to her was exactly what he needed. She would make sure of that. Even though he didn’t grow up here, he spent much of his adult life here; he was one of hers. And even though she hasn’t agreed with every step he has taken or decision he had made, he was her family, and she didn’t like anyone else mistreating him. In fact, she wanted to punch those who had in their stupid faces. As all of the passengers made their way off the plane and headed toward the baggage claim, Mobile held up her sign as she stood in the waiting area. Sure, he should know what she looked like but he had spent so much of his time outside of Mobtown and inside the Beltway, she didn’t want to take any chances. “Welcome home, Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” her sign read. (Though she did struggle with which honorific to go with, so as not to throw salt in a wound. Ultimately, she decide to go with AG as it was the most recent title he held.) After a few minutes of standing there and receiving “looks” at her sign from folks — some smiled, some scowled — such is life in America these days — she saw the former U.S. Attorney, Alabama Attorney General and Senator and waved. He walked up and gave her a big hug and said in his unique accent, “Well, aren’t you a sight for sore eyes, Mobile. It’s good to be back.” They retrieved his bag and headed for the car waiting outside. It was an older Honda Odyssey minivan, not the sleek, fancy black SUVs with bulletproof glass he had become accustomed to. Mobile blushed. “You know, you never know what you are going to get when you order an Uber,” she said apologetically as they got in the van. “Oh, Mobile, it’s fine. Don’t forget, I grew up in Hybart, Alabama. I’m not too big for my britches,” he said, looking out of the window as the Odyssey took off. “In fact, in case you haven’t noticed, I’ve been knocked down a peg or two — or 10 — over the last year or so.” “Soooo … yeah … about that. How do you feel about … um … that … um … situation?” the city asked. He sighed. “Well, look, I still respect the president. He adopted my immigration policies. He allowed my justice department to enact them. Admittedly, some were better received than others,” he said. “Uh, yeah,” said Mobile. “Bottom line is he just didn’t think I should have recused myself, but I know I had no choice in the matter, so we were just at an impasse,” the former Attorney General said. “Are you for real, Jeff? An impasse? The President of the United States of America, the leader of the free world, called you everything from mentally retarded to Mr. Magoo? And also a ‘dumb Southerner,’ which, ‘hello!’ is insulting to all of us. How can you be so magnanimous? Don’t make me start calling you Mr. Magoo-nanimous!” “Calm down, Mobile. It’s just who he is. You can’t take it personally. It’s just politics,” he said. “I don’t know, Jeff. Bentsen saying ‘You’re no Jack Kennedy’ to Quayle is politics. Willie Hortontype ads or starting rumors about illegitimate children —that’s ‘politics.’ What he did to you was just so publicly humiliating and horrible. Has a sitting president ever talked to his AG like that in the history of the republic? Could he had not expressed his frustration with your recusal in private?” “Oh trust me, he did that too,” Sessions said, as he kind of laughed and cried at the same time. “Hey, Mo, I don’t want to dwell on the past. I am only looking forward. And I’ll get revenge for all of that in the book I will no doubt be paid lots of money to publish. So don’t worry about me. Tell me what’s going on with you, old girl? Has Stimpson made you the safest, most business- and family-friendly city or whatever it was he was trying to do to you yet? Tell me about my hometown!” Mobile was now the one staring out into the distance beyond the Honda Odyssey window. Being a scrappy Southern city, she wanted him to be angrier. She wanted him to fight back! “I don’t know. I’m in a bad mood now. I don’t feel like it,” Mobile said. “Hey, if anyone should be in a bad mood, it’s me. They portray me as a descendant of possums on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ for God’s sake,” he offered. “Yeah, that’s pretty brutal,” Mobile said sympathetically, as she has always thought possums were among the grossest of creatures. “It’s fine. I mean, we had a lot of good momentum going at first. But I think the USA stadium deal and budget politics and the mayor’s administration firing the council’s communications person and on and on has really put a strain on their relationship. And I get where they are both coming from on that. There were certainly missteps on both sides, but all this fighting between them seems like it’s slowed things down a bit lately,” Mobile said. “And I just hate that kind of stuff. It’s so counterproductive.” “I see. I hate to hear that. But there still are a lot of good things going on now, right?” Sessions asked. “Oh sure. As you know, the new federal courthouse just opened and they are working on the old one. Drive down just about any street in downtown Mobile and there is some sort of construction going on. A bill Congress passed last month gave Austal funding for four more vessels. We have movies being filmed here. Of course, Airbus and yadda, yadda, yadda,” Mobile said. “And I’m sure I’m forgetting something.” “Well, that is great. And look, the president tweeted that the justice department was a ‘total joke’ under my leadership. So things could be MUCH worse between the mayor and council. They still have time to hit the reset button and get back on track. Cheer up!” said the strangely optimistic Sessions. “Geez, Jeff Sessions, I was supposed to be the one cheering you up!” Mobile mused. “Thank you!” At that moment, the Uber driver chimed in, “I didn’t want to interrupt your conversation but we’ve been at your destination for 15 minutes now.” “Oh, I’m sorry Mister Uber driver,” Sessions said. “I wasn’t quite ready to go to my house just yet. Could you take me to the Dew Drop? I’ve got a crazy hankerin’ for a chili dog.” “Sure, man. This service is run ‘at your request,’” said the Uber driver. Mobile groaned. She couldn’t believe he was making a resignation-letter reference to the former Attorney General of the United States. “Too soon, Uber driver. Too soon!” N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER The missing amendment BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T wo weeks ago Alabama added four more amendments to the 892 that have been added to the state constitution since its inception in 1901. However, statewide and around the country, it’s the first two of the four amendments passed on Election Day that have received the lion’s share of attention. The first — approved by 71 percent of Alabama voters, allows for the display of the Ten Commandments in schools and other public property throughout the state. The second, approved by 59 percent of Alabama voters, makes it state policy to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, and prohibits removal from the state constitution any protections for the right to abortion or its funding. The third and fourth amendments, while important, have received less attention. The former revises The University of Alabama Board of Trustees’ membership, including the specific removal of the state superintendent of education from the board. The latter amendment allows for legislative vacancies in the House of Representatives or Senate within certain qualifying time guidelines. Yet missing on the Nov. 6 ballot was an amendment that I believe is of vital importance to the state: an amendment supporting and advancing Alabamians’ right to quality health care access. Access encompasses having health care facilities and providers locally available, being able to visit them, being able to afford the care and understanding what health care options are available and appropriate. The plight of many pregnant mothers in Alabama highlights how pressing the issue of health care access is in our state. Alabama has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation. In 2016, Alabama’s infant mortality rate was 9.1 per 1,000 live births — 537 babies out of the 59,090 born in 2016 did not make it to age 1. This was an increase over the 2015 infant mortality rate, which was 8.3. For African-American mothers in Alabama, the rate is more than twice that of white mothers, at 15.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. Additionally, Alabama ranks third in the nation when it comes to low birthweight babies and babies being born prematurely. While several factors contribute to these serious problems, one very acute factor is the lack of appropriate health care access. In 1980, among the 54 counties classified as “rural” by the Alabama Rural Health Association (NHRA), nine lacked local hospital obstetrical services. Today, however, of those 54 rural counties, 38 have no obstetrical services within the county. None. Out of 12 counties in the Black Belt region, only one county offers obstetrical services. The distance to appointments and securing transportation to get there often become major barriers to pregnant mothers in Alabama getting timely and adequate prenatal care. It’s not uncommon for expectant mothers to endure hours of labor in a family vehicle or in the back of an ambulance while trying to get to the nearest hospital providing essential obstetrical services. Some have delivered their babies en route. In Alabama, the lack of access to quality health care makes having a baby a difficult, and at times perilous, experience for many expectant mothers. It’s not just expectant mothers who are suffering, 14 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 though. According to the NHRA, Alabama is “ground zero for most of what [is] wrong with rural health care in the nation.” It’s so bad that in some rural areas individuals are going to their local veterinarian for x-rays and basic medical services. As one official has noted, “The greatest barrier to access at this time is the unavailability of local health care facilities and providers.” A healthy populace is a productive and thriving one. Yet, with an uninsured rate much higher than the national average and health outcomes that put us at or near the top of the list when it comes to the prevalence of obesity, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, etc., we are far from being a healthy populace. The uninsured rate for Alabama adults with low incomes is 36 percent in rural communities and small towns, compared with 29 percent in metropolitan areas. The national average is 26 percent for rural areas and 18 percent for metropolitan areas. On Election Day the three red states of Utah, Nebraska and Idaho all approved measures to expand Medicaid in their states. In Utah this means an TWO WEEKS AGO ALABAMA ADDED FOUR MORE AMENDMENTS TO THE 892 THAT HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THE STATE CONSTITUTION SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 1901. HOWEVER, STATEWIDE AND AROUND THE COUNTRY, IT’S THE FIRST TWO OF THE FOUR AMENDMENTS PASSED ON ELECTION DAY THAT HAVE RECEIVED THE LION’S SHARE OF ATTENTION. ” additional 150,000 people can now be insured, in Nebraska 90,000 and in Idaho 62,000. These measures passed despite the objections of state officials who have been against expansion. As many are starting to realize: health care matters. It definitely matters in Alabama. All can’t be well if the people themselves aren’t physically well. Since 1901, we’ve added 896 amendments to the Alabama Constitution. An amendment mandating and supporting that all citizens deserve and have the right to health care access would affirm our basic belief in the value and importance of each Alabamian, and in our commitment to understanding the necessity of facilitating positive health outcomes statewide.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Alabama Democratic Party’s civil war BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM F rom governor to dogcatcher, Alabama Republicans dominated last week’s instate elections. If you weren’t inside the 7th Congressional District, a majority-minority area or some throwback part of the state like Monroe County (where people continue to vote Democrat in local elections but Republican in national elections), there wasn’t much to be excited about. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Doug Jones beat Roy Moore a year earlier, even though the most unlikely of circumstances made it possible: a polarizing perennial political candidate with a cloud of child molestation allegations looming over his beleaguered campaign. It proved a Democratic candidate could win statewide in Alabama. Maybe it was a fluke, but it was something upon which to build a new, vibrant state party. Then candidates’ qualifying came, and another minor miracle (so we’re told) occurred: Democrats were going to field candidates in all of the statewide constitutional offices. It was a new day and with a little help from a “blue wave,” Alabama could be a two-party state — maybe not in this election cycle, but perhaps Democrats could pick off a seat or two. Nope. All those gains from 2017, gone. Democrats lost big. Candidates for the statewide constitutional offices thought if they could meet or exceed Doug Jones’ 2017 totals, they could win. Some did, including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox. In the end, the Republican field — Kay Ivey, Will Ainsworth, Steve Marshall, etc. — weren’t Roy Moore. The congressional candidates Democrats put up this election cycle fared even worse. With the exception of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, where Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) ran unopposed, Democratic candidates suffered embarrassing, lopsided defeats. After the votes were tallied and the races were called, the blame game began. The one common thread these candidates blamed following their defeat: Where was the institutional Alabama Democratic Party? And that is the right question. It’s not clear what purpose the Alabama Democratic Party serves in 2018. It’s not even clear that it exists at all, according to failed Democratic 2nd Congressional District hopeful Tabitha Isner. The state party has been largely missing in action since the 2010 elections. It was with those 2010 elections that Alabama officially became a one-party state. It was that year and the preceding decade that many “Democrats” left the Democratic Party and joined up with Republicans. And for the next several years, the Alabama Democratic Party barely existed. It still barely exists, but today it mainly comprises Alabama’s African-American power structure, a handful of trial lawyers and the activist grassroots in Alabama. Back during the summer, the trial lawyer faction attempted to stage a coup, backed by Jones, and replace current party chairwoman Nancy Worley with Peck Fox. It failed, and would probably fail once more if tried again. Party boss Joe Reed, who also heads the Alabama Democratic Caucus, controls the process by virtue of being the party’s vice chair for minority affairs. Reed can add members to the State Democratic Executive Committee to reflect minority voters within the Democratic electorate. Reed can add as many allies to the executive committee that elects the chair as he sees fit. Therefore, he has the ability to install his handpicked chair — in this case, Worley. Some in Alabama’s left-leaning legacy political media are starting to take notice of this. They’re apparently tired of Democrats losing. With that system in place, the only other way to topple the current regime in control of the Alabama Democratic Party would be through the intervention of the national party. With a presidential election cycle on the horizon, where the African-American vote is going to be integral in determining the party’s eventual 2020 nominee, a national party intervention is less of a likelihood. My prediction: This will be a fight, and it will receive an undue amount of publicity. Democrats didn’t lose in Alabama because of an ineffective party organization. They lost because they’re Democrats. When voters think of Democrats, they think of Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer and any number of liberal policies. These election losses are less a result of the party’s involvement and more about the letter “D” beside the name of the candidate on the ballot. Ideally, the state Democratic Party would take a big-picture approach. It would look to Georgia and how Stacey Abrams became a viable contender. They would target Alabama’s affluent suburbs, try to win over female voters in Fairhope, Homewood and Madison. It would go big with its get-out-the-vote efforts in Lee and Tuscaloosa counties and other places with a sizeable left-leaning academia presence. It would go to such counties as Escambia, Clarke and Conecuh, in which Ivey won last week but local Democrats still can win, too. None of that happened this election cycle. A few days out of last week’s elections, Reed sent letters on behalf of the Alabama Democratic Caucus demanding contributions for the organization’s get-out-the-vote effort. One letter he sent out requested a $25,000 donation — from Democratic campaigns that were already struggling financially. In that letter, Reed wrote, “He or she who comes in second ‘never takes the oath.’” That is an undeniable truth. However, the part about coming in second seems to be a truth with which Reed and his cronies seem to be OK as long as they remain in charge. N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Melton Center holds Causeway Pitch Competition BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Melton Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MCEI) in the Mitchell College of Business at the University of South Alabama hosted the finals of the third annual Causeway Pitch Competition Nov. 7 at the Fort of Colonial Mobile. “The Causeway Pitch Competition is a two-stage event. First, students create a poster to promote their business or social idea. The highest-scoring posters are then invited to deliver a one-to-two-minute elevator pitch on a duck boat in the middle of the Mobile Bay,” Dr. Donald Mosley, executive director for MCEI, said. Fourteen entrepreneurial teams at USA qualified for the second round to present their ideas while floating on duck boats, sponsored by Scott Tindle, local co-owner of both Gulf Coast Ducks and the Fort of Colonial Mobile. Students from across campus, including Arts & Sciences, Business and the Honors College, competed for upward of $5,500 in total prizes. MCEI assisted students in preparing for the contest with online tutorials supplemented with extensive office hours and pitch practices. Winners of the event this year include: Bailey Duos, first place, Port City Pups; Kaitlin Kelly, second place, Online Retail Store for Short Women; and Brianna Ladnier, third place, Hold N Fold. “Winning the $2,000 is definitely a perk, but the validation this competition gave me is worth more than money,” said first-place winner Duos, founder of Port City Pups. “I’ve been working on this business for three years, and to have it recognized as a great idea means everything to me.” Additional awards were earned for students’ favorite and best in each college. Judges included local prominent entrepreneurs, business owners and representatives from United Bank and Pulse Network “This year was different from the previous two years, in that we had students pitching possible ideas that involve technologies that actually exist. To me, that’s a sign that the students are taking the contest more seriously in regards to starting businesses. The competition seems to be gaining more recognition and prestige across the campus,” Dr. Thomas Nelson, MCEI director, said. Raj joins Comprehensive Pain & Rehabilitation Comprehensive Pain & Rehabilitation recently expanded its practice, per a news release, with the addition of Marc Alexander Raj, D.O., a fellowship-trained physician who specializes in interventional sports, spine and regenerative medicine. A Louisiana native, Raj earned a degree in biochemistry with honors in chemistry from Loyola University of New Orleans. A graduate of NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Davie, Florida, he completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at LSU in New Orleans. Raj also completed a fellowship at the Bodor Clinic Regenerative Spine and Sports Medicine facility in Napa, California. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, registered in musculoskeletal ultrasonography and is licensed to practice medicine in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and California. Raj has written papers for multiple peer-reviewed publications and research studies, including an article cited in Forbes magazine titled “Pokemon Go: Imaginary Creatures, Tangible Risks” about the potential dangers of augmented reality mobile gaming. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Business moves and transactions Bellator Real Estate & Development recently announced its merger with Fairhope Realty Group (FRG) of Fairhope. The merger will support the growth of Bellator’s residential and commercial sales throughout Baldwin County and along the Eastern Shore, according to a news release. The current FRG office in downtown Fairhope — which will now be known as Bellator Real Estate & Development – Fairhope Section Street Office — will become Bellator’s eighth office and second location in Fairhope. Terryl Reeves, owner of FRG, will handle the new office’s operations as managing broker. • River Financial Corp., parent company of River Bank & Trust, has completed its merger with Peoples Southern Bank and parent company PSB Bancshares Inc. With the addition of Peoples Southern Bank, on a pro forma combined basis the bank has total assets exceeding $1 billion and becomes one of the largest community banks headquartered in Alabama. There are now 14 River Bank & Trust locations across the state, including an office in Daphne. • Neel-Schaffer engineering, planning and construction management is expanding into an additional 2,178 square feet of office space in Bel Air Tower, located at 851 E. I-65 Service Road S. in Mobile, encompassing a total of 6,249 square feet. The larger office space will open in December 2019. Jason Scott, leasing executive with Stirling Properties in Mobile, handled the transaction. • A Florida based health care company has purchased the former Country Place assisted living facility at 140 McRae St. in Atmore for $1.086 million. The new owners will reopen the 18,000-square-foot facility as The Summit. Adam Metcalfe with Metcalfe and Co. Inc. represented the seller. Ann Gordon with Atmore Realty worked for the buyer. • Denver-based Sola Salon recently leased a 4,500-square-foot retail space at 10200 Eastern Shore Drive, Suite 300, adjacent to the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort. This is the second site to open locally for the franchise, with the first shop established in 2016 in Mobile at 4023 Airport Blvd. Plans are in place to house upward of 20 high-end stylists as independent contractors when the Baldwin County salon is fully staffed. • Jay O’Brien with J.L. O’Brien & Associates Inc. recently reported local owners of some seven acres of property in Fairhope, at the northeast corner of Highway 181 and Fairhope Avenue, sold the site to Essen, Germany-based grocer Aldi for $1.25 million. Aaron Solomon with Capital Growth represented the buyers. O’Brien worked for the sellers. • H.T. Barnes Co., a Foley-based window treatments company, has leased a 7,500-square-foot office and warehouse facility at 11426 County Road 65 in Foley. Adam Metcalfe of Metcalfe and Co. Inc. represented the landlord. David Milstead with Bellator Real Estate worked for the tenant. • Distribution Now, an industrial supply company, has leased an additional 10,400 square feet of warehouse space at 3131 Hamilton Blvd. in Mobile, according to Adam Metcalfe with Metcalfe and Co. Inc., who managed the transaction.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Bay Barbeque welcome addition to midtown cuisine corridor BAY BARBEQUE 59 N. FLORIDA ST. MOBILE, AL 36606 251-408-9997 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET I WAS FOND OF THE OPEN-FACE SMOKED BEEF BRISKET. THIS IS NO KANSAS CITY-STYLE BRISKET. THE BRINE KEEPS IT JUICY AND THE MEAT IS SLICED CHUNKY RATHER THAN THE USUAL LONG AND THIN.” Now I am told they’re at a standstill over some dispute. Hopefully it’s just rumors. Either way, I think it’s time we start chanting, “BUILD THE FLORIDA STREET BRIDGE!” All of these new businesses are tucked away in the Publix compound, new stuff is going into the old Bluebird Hardware building and we now have a 15-minute commute from UMS-Wright to Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe. So with all the traffic, who is suffering the most? Florida Street businesses between Old Shell and Emogene. From the bigger CVS to the antiques stores, there is a definite decline in visibility and foot traffic, but restaurants may suffer most. I know this construction has left a mark on the popular Butch Cassidy’s, but Roy will see the other side of this just fine. People are still meandering through residential areas risking damage to their cars, driving over dust, gravel and potholes and pole vaulting over what is now a midtown wasteland for those burgers and wings. I know because I’m one of those people. But today I was thinking of another business in the area and it gave me a craving for barbecue. Bay Barbeque (note the spelling) fired up its smoker around mid-2017 and eased into Florida Street right next to Wimpee’s Flooring Center. I was tempted to call up Paul Wimpee and his son Stuart, but figured they were either sick of barbecue or too biased to form an honest opinion (another time, boys!). I turned instead to barbecue connoisseur and Photo | Lagniappe I am sick of the road construction at Florida and Dauphin. The proximity to my home has it affecting me daily — altering my commute, impeding my grocery trips or pushing traffic onto normally quiet side streets in my neighborhood, now bustling thoroughfares on the verge of needing crossing guards, extra traffic lights and the like for the narrow strips of asphalt that already can’t handle the “turn channel” between their north and south lanes. I was told, “Two more weeks.” That was two weeks ago. It’s worth navigating road construction and all other obstacles to indulge in Bay Barbeque, one of the newest additions to the Florida Street cuisine corridor. landlord Warren Hopper. sprinkled with herbs. Nice! Warren spent a good portion of his life in Memphis. His Warren was treated to the sliders. These aren’t pulled from mother was my dear friend and the owner of Picker’s Paradise a Boston butt or a pork loin. These are Pulled Rib Sliders. from its inception with her husband, Jim Ball, so when Warren Are you reimagining pulled pork right now? Good, because inherited the property it wasn’t long before I took the reins. it’s better this way. A side of pico and a cup of vinegar-heavy Like a true Memphis boy should, Warren has a glow about BBQ sauce and pork rinds gave life to the humdrum pulled him when you mention barbecue. It is a sacred word to those pork sandwich. who’ve lived near that bluff. He didn’t bat an eyelash when I I was fond of the open-face Smoked Beef Brisket. This is no mentioned our lunch spot. Kansas City-style brisket. The brine keeps it juicy and the meat The best route to avoid the Florida Street is sliced chunky rather than the usual long shenanigans is to take Alexander Street and thin. I was doing my best to save a bit from either Dauphin or Old Shell Road. for Katie, but it was tough. I traded a small Taking an east on Dohm Street places you chunk to Warren in exchange for some in Bay Barbeque’s backyard parking lot. pork but this beef was higher currency. Enter in the front as we did, where friendly The simple slaw was thin-sliced cabbage YOU’RE MISSING OUT IF staff greeted us and breezed us through in a touch of vinegar. No mayonnaise or the relatively small menu. Basically it’s pickles, just light and fresh. YOU HAVEN’T BEEN TO BAY chicken, pork and brisket but they have I messaged Katie and told her she’d nevsome secret weapons. A new smoked catfish er guess what I was bringing home for her BARBEQUE. I KNEW WHEN item had my attention so we ordered more lunch. You won’t be able to, either. Smoked THEY FIRST OPENED THEY than we should and sat down. Catfish Sloppy Joe didn’t even sound good. When the food arrived Warren got the I was wrong. Bits of firm catfish smothered HAD THE POTENTIAL TO DO scoop. The owner has a background in in tangy sauce that was a little bit spicy commercial real estate which led him to were overstuffed on sliced French bread. GOOD THINGS. NOW THEY help develop a few restaurants. That’s It was the surprise of the trip. Also served ARE DOING GREAT THINGS. where he got the barbecue bug and hit the with pork rinds and a jalapeño ring, I would competition circuit. Success in that arena call this a fresh take on sandwiches. led to his current location, a repurposed I couldn’t help myself and also nabbed a house on Florida. jar of their pickles. Very good. His pit is modeled after Memphis’ The Rendezvous but his You’re missing out if you haven’t been to Bay Barbeque. I meat is prepped differently. Pretty much everything gets brined. knew when they first opened they had the potential to do good He’s a brining fan as am I. He and Warren went back and forth things. Now they are doing great things. You have to catch on how the Rendezvous dry rub is great but the better Memphis them at the right time, though. They’re only open 11 a.m. until barbecue is Cozy Corner when it comes to ribs, etc. — a nice 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. conversation between two who love the ‘cue more than I do. Make it a point to scurry through the surface streets, crawl Deviled eggs were the new item. These aren’t church picnic through backyards and swim the drainage ditches if you must. eggs at all. The four we had were filled with loose, runnier The are some great things going on in that block. stuffing made so by the juice of their homemade pickles and BUILD THE FLORIDA STREET BRIDGE! 18 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Simple Greek debuts on Old Shell Wonderland Café. Yes, an Alice in Wonderland-themed restaurant has opened at the corner of Airport and Hillcrest. It may be the most colorful restaurant in Mobile, with bubble teas, chicken salad, charcuterie, quesadillas and more, prepared with the flair of a Mad Hatter’s tea party. The waitresses are almost as colorful as the menu. Open for lunch and dinner daily with Sunday brunch, this boutique eatery is also available for parties or catering events. Look for them on social media or call 251-378-5300. I would ask for Alice. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR OK Bicycle Shop Holiday Market Photo | Facebook Simple Greek is an interactive concept combining premium ingredients, open kitchens and Greek atmosphere in a fast casual setting. T here’s a hotbed of activity at the corner of Florida Street and Old Shell Road. That spot has gotten a good bit of ink over the past year and even more so the past couple of weeks. What is loosely referred to as the “Publix shopping center” by locals may formally be called the Midtown Center, but whatever the name, it’s upping the food game. The latest opened last week in the form of The Simple Greek. This interactive kitchen allows the diner to build his or her own meal, either a pita or a bowl, and add accoutrements down the line. It’s sort of the Greek version of what you love about Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chipotle or Pie Five. My first experience was fresh ingredients, friendly staff and efficient. Everything is a la carte, so don’t let your eyes get bigger than your stomach. Go now and you’ll see someone you know! Wonderland Café brings a bit of Alice to West Mobile Follow the White Rabbit to Picadilly Square for the new 20 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 The 6th annual Holiday Market at the OK Bicycle Shop is slated for Sunday, Dec. 16, 1-4 p.m. as vendors flock to the corner of Dauphin and Washington with their unique items ranging from clothing, jewelry, art, furniture, home décor, handbags, candy and, of course, specialty food items. You already know the bar has a great selection, and this is the only place I know where I can get sushi and tacos. Knock back a spicy margarita with a tuna tataki and some duck nachos. As if that isn’t enough it’s also the day of the Christmas Drag Queen Brunch beginning at 1:30 p.m. If you’d like to become a vendor for the Holiday Market, email DauphinManagementInc@gmail.com for an application. Vendor entry fee is $30 and goes directly to St. Mary’s Home for Children. This will be one for the books. Wok by d’Bay coming to Fairhope Since 2009 Master Joe’s has been the go-to sushi place for Fairhope. Then owner/chef Joe Ou followed that up with Shanghai Cottage featuring Chinese specialties. With another Master Joe’s in Orange Beach, Ou is a very busy man, but not so busy that he can’t open another Fairhope restaurant. Wok by d’Bay is coming to 420 Fairhope Ave. with no sushi or buffet, just plans for good Southeast Asian cuisine. They are currently accepting applications for employment at Master Joe’s in Fairhope. We’ll have more in our next issue. Recycle!

N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Fairhope voters reject councilmanager form of government Y BY GABRIEL TYNES/ ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR OU CAN’T SAY IT WASN’T A VALIANT EF- fort. After more than 800 people signed a petition in less than two weeks — at least 779 signatures were certified — a special-interest group in Fairhope forced an election for a new form of government, but it was ultimately defeated Nov. 6. The group, Fresh Start Fairhope, found a groundswell of support for a council-manager form of government after hosting its first community meeting in June. But a lack of further detail and the Fairhope City Council’s subsequent efforts to postpone a special election initially scheduled in October may have doomed the effort. Currently, the city is governed by a strong council/ weak mayor system, with the City Council elected at large and charged with making legislative decisions. Among other duties, Mayor Karin Wilson is responsible for hiring department heads and drafting the annual budget. Fresh Start Fairhope’s proposal would have mandated, beginning with the 2020 election, that whoever is elected mayor would become a voting member of a five-member council, in which one other council seat would be elected at large and the three remaining would be elected from districts. The city currently is not divided into districts. Further, a city manager would be hired to handle the day-to-day operations, leaving the council, including the mayor, to focus on strategic planning. The group’s petition was challenged from the beginning. Spokesperson Chuck Zunk, previously an appointed member of the city’s finance committee and airport authority, claimed the referendum would not enforce districts. However, Wilson sought legal advice and immediately determined it would. She circulated her own petition clarifying what would later be affirmed by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office. Both petitions were the result of statewide legislation passed in April. House Bill 147, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, allows cities like Fairhope to convert to a council-manager form of government by simply submitting a petition to the probate court to have an election and voting for it by a simple majority in a general citywide election. The first part was easy. While Wilson’s petition only gathered around 200 signatures, Fresh Start Fairhope collected the requisite number — 10 percent of the number of voters in the last general election — by early July. In accordance with HB 147, it was submitted to Probate Judge Tim Russell, who certified the petition and scheduled a special election for Oct. 2. But legal intervention was also swift. First, the City Council voted to seek an attorney general’s opinion on whether the referendum would indeed enforce districts. On Sept. 19, the council received a preliminary opinion stating both the petition and election were valid, and districting would be imposed. Immediately, the council held a special meeting, voting to file an injunction against the election. However, before the injunction was filed, the council’s attorney discovered language in the legislation stating the election should never have been scheduled for Oct. 2. The council filed an appeal to Russell. On Sept. 28, the special election was postponed to coincide with the general election scheduled for Nov. 6. John Bennett, deputy chief of staff for the secretary of state, issued a statement reading: “The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office was requested to review a matter brought to our attention by Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell. At Judge Russell’s request, the Secretary of State’s office reviewed certain facts related to the proposed special election after which, and as concurred to by David Whetstone — the Probate Judge’s legal counsel — it was determined that the city of Fairhope did not issue the proclamation in the required 10-day period for calling a special election as directed by the Code of Alabama (11-43A-1, et seq., Ala. Code). Since the standard in the code was not met in this instance, according to state law, the county chief election official shall determine the date of election. The state law requires the election in this case to be held on the same day as the 2018 General Election – November 6, 2018.” Last Tuesday, around 38 percent of registered Fairhope voters each waited as long as an hour to cast a separate ballot from the general election. The results were uncontested: 3,887 voters against the referendum, 2,762 voters in favor of it. The ballot language did not mention the city would be split into districts. Immediately, there were complaints about the long lines being a deterrent to some who wanted to vote. City Clerk Lisa Hanks said that wasn’t the case; instead, the Probate Court could only provide one voting machine for each of seven polling places. Hanks said the referendum left only four spare voting machines available countywide. “Lines were a little longer due to that … we didn’t have a big issue until probably 3 or 4 [p.m.] and it stayed that way until 7,” she said. Registered voters were cross-referenced against a list for eligibility, but around 50-60 voters who were unverified were permitted to cast a provisional ballot. The election was canvassed Nov. 13 and the results were certified. OPPOSITION MOUNTS Organized resistance to the referendum was slow to react to the petition, but on Oct. 8 a political action committee was formed to fund a formal campaign. Forever Fairhope, as it is known, was the creation of Chairperson Gary Thorson and Treasurer Bill Pennington, 22 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 each of whom donated $1,000 to the cause. According to reports filed with the secretary of state’s office, the group raised a total of $5,250 in cash contributions to print opposition signs and send a mailer to defeat the referendum. Thorson has lived in Fairhope a little over five years, Pennington seven. Both admitted prior to the referendum they haven’t been very involved in Fairhope politics. “I am a not politician and don’t claim to be, but I’ve worked in municipal government for the past 37 years,” said Thorson, a consultant who helps local governments redesign business processes and automate. “I’ve seen all forms of municipal government at work. And every one of them has pros and cons and every one can work and every one can be dysfunctional; it just depends on the people you elect. “So I started listening to talking points of Fresh Start Fairhope and knew from experience those points weren’t necessarily true. There were overpromises being made to get this thing passed. I realized there was an ulterior motive and did some research as to the founders of Fresh Start Fairhope and put the puzzle together.” Among the advocates of the referendum were former city councilors Lonnie Mixon, Debbie Quinn and Bob Gentle. Mixon and Quinn were on the council in 2010 and 2011, when it voted to strip the mayor of certain duties and pay, employing a city administrator instead. Jack Burrell and Kevin Boone were elected to the council in 2012 and acted swiftly to defund the city administrator position and restore those duties to then Mayor Tim Kant. When Wilson defeated Kant in 2016, she declined to assume the role of utility supervisor and later delegated some of Kant’s previous duties to department heads. “Quite frankly, I feel like [the referendum] is a knee-jerk reaction to the current political situation, where the mayor and council aren’t working together,” Thorson continued. “To me that’s what elections are for. You don’t change the form of government because you have a difference of opinion, you change the people who are serving.” Pennington agreed, but admitted that before the petition was circulated he “had no idea” there were problems in the city government. “I just didn’t want to jump into it and didn’t want anybody else to jump into it,” he said of the council-manager form of government. “I don’t think people were getting the correct information or understanding it. We need more time to go over it and the system may need to change down the road, but we don’t need to do it that quick.” So, along with his $1,000 donation Pennington also sought other contributions and spent Election Day carrying a “VOTE NO” sign outside polling places. “I’m not saying I know everything about it. I disagree with some things and agree with others. it just seems if you’re unsatisfied, you vote for someone else in the next election.” Other $1,000 contributors included Cornelius Booher and Angus Cooper Jr., neither of whom list addresses in the city limits and were thus ineligible to vote in the referendum. Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home and Robert C. Baird each pitched in $500 to defeat the measure, and smaller donations were made by Michael Turner, Dale Cunningham and Robin Sanders. Prior to the election, councilmen Jack Burrell, Kevin Boone and Robert Brown made statements against the referendum. “The problem to me was [the referendum] was going to be an automatic vote for districts,” Councilman Boone said after its defeat. “The politics would have been very strong — it kind of takes the community away when you have a decisive situation … it takes away the team effort.” Boone also noted that since the mayor and one council person would be elected at large, the council could conceivably have three members from the same district. Brown said the certified petition was inherently misleading since it did not specify districts, and Fresh Start Fairhope actually advocated for an at-large council. “I think a lot of people that signed the initial petition did so because it was advertised it was being at large,” he said, adding that staffing changes since

COVER STORY Wilson’s election were behind most of the petitioners’ derision. “A lot of the problems that led to the push for a city manager has been a loss of department heads. We currently have some qualified people running their departments, but a lot of them don’t have the institutional knowledge of the departments they are running, so it takes more effort from the people in the department and those above them. Close to 30 people either left through early retirements or resigned or were let go … a lot of knowledge has been lost.” Both Brown and Councilman Jimmy Conyers said they would be open to negotiating changes either to the mayor’s pay or role, but neither believe a city manager or administrator is immediately necessary. “I felt like Fairhope would be fine either way, but I voted ‘no’ because it was an unnecessary expense,” Conyers explained. “There is a large percentage of people that want some type of change … and I take notice. We’re working on a lot of the things people want, but it’s not going to happen overnight. We’re making a lot of positive changes but it will take a while before they are fully implemented.” Among those concerns are growth, infrastructure and what some believe is a degraded environment. Conyers acknowledged the struggles between the council and mayor but suggested their relationship has improved. “I think what people want to see is the council and the mayor’s office working well together. It’s a two-way street and maybe both sides could improve. I can only say I’m putting an emphasis on better communication, but as a group, infrastructure is a top priority; we’re taking a look at different things in the zoning arena, the K-1 Center is a top priority … I have a feeling the citizens are going to want to a make a change in two years, either on the council or the mayor,” Conyers said in a nod to the next election. GOING FORWARD For her part, Wilson believes she’s made progress in spite of her relationship with the council and a council-manager form of government would be a permanent barrier to internal politics that have plagued Fairhope since even before her tenure. In a newsletter emailed to constituents Oct. 31, she argued “a nonpolitical, professional city manager would decrease operating expenses by increasing efficiency and improving productivity … I believe that a political executive, having control over staff, is a fundamental flaw in proper and efficient local government management.” In a two-year progress report published Nov. 10, she counts among her success cutting wasteful spending, appointing new planning commissioners and department heads, securing RESTORE Act money for a comprehensive land-use plan, enforcing new sewer standards for development and improving communication with constituents. At her coffee shop Monday, Wilson said the referendum’s defeat is not discouraging and she will continue to push for a city manager. “I think the people who voted ‘no’ either didn’t understand the benefits, bought into the misinformation that was being spread around or are among the people who benefit from the system,” she said. “When you have an at-large council, it opens itself up to special interest control … these things will no longer happen when you have a nonpolitical CEO. The reality is there is a high demand for profit and development and the city hasn’t been diligent in enforcing that it’s consistent and fair.” Still, while declining to point fingers at anyone in particular, she did suggest the City Council remains unreceptive to her ideas or imperatives, and noted the full city budget remains unapproved although she sent it to the council in August; state law advises its adoption by Oct. 1. “There is a more professional way of doing things,” she said. “We all took an oath, and our main promise was to work together for the betterment of the city. [The referendum] was an opportunity to push the ‘reset’ button. There’s probably no form of government where things work perfectly, but it was an opportunity to put things in their place and better define roles and create an environment of cooperation.” Meanwhile, Fresh Start Fairhope spokesperson Zunk conceded while the results of the referendum were clear, perhaps the message was not. “Of course we’re disappointed, but I think it’s a complicated issue and apparently a lot of folks would like to have a better explanation of the benefits and problems the city is facing,” he said. “So we’re going to take a step back and reassess the result and decide how to go forward.” Both Zunk and some of the referendum’s opponents suggested the wheels were already in motion to amend and clarify House Bill 147 in the next legislative session. “I think we would consider another referendum in a few years,” he said. “One of things we have to overcome is the knowledge of the electorate, the problems with the system now and why we think the councilmanager system is a solution. ART ARTIFICE More than moonpies in Mardi Gras museum BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M obile Carnival Museum Curator Cart Blackwell is fighting the same battle every museum encounters. He’s at war with complacency. He has to defeat the sense once visitors have seen the museum, they’ve experienced all it has to offer. That’s why he’s spearheading new efforts in the Government Street facility. He wants to peel back the layers of pre-Lenten tradition he feels are unappreciated. “You can tell the history of Mobile through Carnival and that’s what this does,” Blackwell said. “Our greatest living tradition has something for everybody and we can tell a larger story through its art and artifacts.” Two series of quarterly exhibits have started, one thematic in nature. Its current incarnation — “From Silver Julep Cups to Plastic Roadies: The ‘Spirits’ of Mardi Gras” — surveys libations inherent to the party. “We use nine cocktails to highlight 15 mystic societies through various drinking devices,” Blackwell said. He listed such artifacts as a whiskey still seized the last week of Prohibition and a slave-built wine cellar rack. There are drinks like the screwdriver, beer made at the state’s first brewery in Mobile, champagne that entered through Mobile’s port, even a hair-of-the-dog tradition. “Bloody marys feature tomatoes from our wonderful agricultural hinterland across the bay in Baldwin County. Harry’s Bar in Paris was where it was born and so many American expats were over there, including Alabama-born Zelda Fitzgerald,” Blackwell said. Another indulgence comes from the hospitality industry of Mobile Carnival Association force majeure David Familiar face changes organizations over that and hire [Elliott] for exhibitions and programs," Solley said. She mentioned the assembly of a fundraising committee on Solley's list of new tasks. According to Solley, Elliott's curatorial decisions are subject to approval by Solley and the ACAC Board of Directors. She will also oversee guest curators. The Philadelphia group — double-bassist Ranaan Meyer and violinists Nick Kendall 24 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 MOBILIANS LOVE TO SHOWCASE THEIR FAMILY, THEIR ‘PEOPLE.’ IT’S THAT FOUNDATIONAL COMPONENT IN MOBILE OF ‘WHO ARE YOUR PEOPLE, WHAT DO YOU DRINK AND WHERE DO YOU GO TO CHURCH?’ BLACKWELL SAID.” “Two newer organizations have said, point-blank: ‘We don’t have any art at this time.’ I told them they’ve got about a 10-year to 15-year period to do something, so they’re contacting artists,” Blackwell said. Though related arts are front and center, the curator thinks service is at the heart of the organizations. “The OOMs are more than folly chasing death. These are civic leaders that accomplished this. For the Infant Mystics, these are people who built this city,” Blackwell stressed. Obviously excited, the curator is confident he can keep public interest piqued. “As long as they keep me on, I’ll keep coming up with ideas,” Blackwell said. and Charles Yang — has earned a reputation for eclectic tastes and casual dress that makes them ideal for MSO’s most low-key show of the season. “This group of vibrant young soloists has taken the classical world by storm, but it was a matter of finding the right piece for them to play with our orchestra,” Speck said in a news release. “Chris Brubeck’s ‘Travels in Time for Three’ perfectly suits their eclectic musical personality.” There’s a reason for the good fit. The Brubeck piece was commissioned by the trio and a group of 10 orchestras. It travels through various musical styles before concluding with a jazz-infused Mardi Gras homage. The remaining program is both appropos and accessible. Rossini’s “William Tell” overture, perhaps best known as the theme from television’s “The Lone Ranger,” opens the show. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” brings the bucolic indoors. Its pop culture usage runs a gamut from Disney’s “Fantasia” to the dystopian science fiction classic “Soylent Green.” The Nov. 17 show begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Nov. 18 matinee is at 2:30 p.m. A preconcert talk, TakeNote, begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Room 1927, adjacent to the Saenger entrance. Tickets cost from $15 to $80 and can be purchased online at mobilesymphony.org, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the symphony box office (257 Dauphin St.). Student tickets cost $10. ARTSGALLERY Elizabet Elliott is the new director of exhibitions and public programs for the Alabama Contemporary Arts Center (ACAC), effective Nov. 13. She moves from the Mobile Museum of Art, where Elliott said she worked “five years, including independent contractor stuff.” Her LinkedIn page cited her as curator of programs from March 2015 to present, and curator of adult education from March 2014 to March 2015. ACAC Executive Director Amanda Solley held the curator’s position before ascending to her current spot and trying to juggle both offices. She said the move will allow latitude to address another vacancy. “When Dan Munn in development left for New York in August, I decided to take Cooper. The Chrissie — one part vodka, one part Frangelico hazelnut liqueur and one part ice cream — is touted by Blackwell as Mobile’s “signature cocktail.” “Have one and you forget your problems. Have two and you don’t even know what problems are,” he laughed. Some of the artifacts have never been exhibited. There’s an Order of Myths (OOM) Sun Cup dating back to the 19th century Reconstruction era. “For the first decade of their existence, members and their spouses were given a beautiful, silver whiskey cup but they discontinued it after a number of years because it got to be so expensive when they kept on having so many first-born baby boys,” Blackwell said. It would seem a labyrinthine task, finding themes then discovering who in town has what pieces in their private collections. Pride in lineage was key. “Mobilians love to showcase their family, their ‘people.’ It’s that foundational component in Mobile of ‘Who are your people, what do you drink and where do you go to church?’” Blackwell said. The Selma native spent close to a decade with the Mobile Historic Development Commission before moving to the museum in early January 2018. Those personal connections are invaluable. “Friends say, ‘Do you know Cart Blackwell? He’s the new young curator there. He’s not from Mobile but he loves this community and what generations of Mobilians have done,’” Blackwell said. When the “Spirits” show concludes this month, the museum will highlight John Augustus Walker, a heralded artist whose most visible work is the Works Projects Administration-sponsored murals in the History Museum of Mobile. The St. Louis School of Fine Arts alum designed Carnival floats for 40 years. Walker’s mentor, artist Edmond C. de Celle, is featured after the muralist’s three-month run. De Celle worked in various media, earning a stellar reputation for his costumes, and exhibited at the 1939 World’s Fair. “He and his wife, Katherine, ran an atelier. They did fashion, painting, the murals at Murphy High School. He did WPA work and was part of the Greatest Generation, mapping the port before, during and after the war,” Blackwell said. Other exhibits on tap look at the culinary arts and at sculptor Judy Rayford, who revived Joe Cain for modern times. The concurrent tier of exhibits focuses on each of the city’s 73 mystic societies, parading and nonparading. A different group is featured each quarter. The art they’ve commissioned and inspired is prominent.

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Heart of Szlachetka’s hometown BAND: SZLACHETKA DATE: THURSDAY, NOV. 15, 7:30 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: FREE O 26 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Submitted in terms of the timeframe, like which part of the song should enter when — like by the time you hit the bridge or the chorus or if it needs an instrumental or if it’s cool without a bridge. There’s not really any rules. If you’re trying to write something more commercial, there’s more of a template for that. Even if I’m writing a more popular minded-type song, I always try to have some sort of unique twist on it versus cranking out some cookie-cutter stuff that you’ll forget the next day. Centanni: What do you think are the ingredients of a good song? Szlachetka: I’d say anything that’s heartfelt, really. I always have an easier time and write my best songs when there’s some firsthand experience involved. You can take firsthand experience and transfer it if you’re creating a character like Randy Newman would do. He would create constructs and characters and scenarios and write for that. I definitely think that if you have some kind of personal Stephen Centanni: I could tell when I schedexperience to the song, then it will have more merit. uled this interview that you’re a busy man. What’s Centanni: Speaking of that, your latest album your daily schedule like? is “Heart of My Hometown,” which is also a title Szlachetka: Well, it changes quite a bit [laughtrack. What do you think is the heart of your homeing]. I just got back from a 12-day run with my town and why was it so inspirational? band out to Texas, and we did one show in LouisiSzlachetka: Well, I think it’s funny that you ask ana on the way back. That’s obviously a go-go-go that question right now, especially since we’re talktype schedule when we’re on the road. When I’m ing on Election Day. First of all, no matter where home, aside from trying to catch my breath a bit, I you’re from, you’re always going to carry that with usually try to schedule two to three writes a week. you. That’s one of the main sentiments of that song. I’m always coming up with ideas and always writWhether you try to fight it or embrace it, there’s ing. One of the reasons why I moved to Nashville always going to be something where you’re from is that I write for and with a lot of other artists. I’m pretty much always trying to keep those gears mov- that’s embedded within you. I think the most important thing with me with ing. The creative process is something that never that song is that I feel incredibly blessed to do stops for me. things like I do. I get to see parts of the country Centanni: If I were to sit in on one of those that I would never be able to see if I wasn’t a toursongwriting sessions, what would I see? ing musician. One thing that I’ve noticed is that it Szlachetka: Usually each person comes with doesn’t matter if it’s West Coast, East Coast, North, an arsenal of ideas. I always like to come prepared South, red state or blue state, I keep coming in with lyrics, titles, melodies, riffs or like a theme or idea for a song or a storyline. I usually don’t like to contact with these little towns that remind me where show up empty-handed. You throw a bunch of ideas I’m from. I grew up in a small town in Western Massachuat each other, and whatever idea that collectively setts. Like many people’s towns, it had that everresonates the most, that’s what you tackle. Then, if familiar Main Street. I had those two or three best so-and-so has lyrics or a title of a chorus, you hit friends growing up that other people had as well. I that first. Then you get out the block of wood and found that every time I kept coming back to these start whittling. little towns, they always remind me of my home. Centanni: With that said, how would you comEvery time I come back, the people that I meet on pare writing songs now to when you first started? Szlachetka: I think that once you find your voice the road become more and more like my family. It’s such an important feeling to have in your and find your style, then it becomes easier. You get life when you’re not home. Being home is impora sense of how a song should be written, especially ne of Rolling Stone’s “10 Artists You Should Know” will be making his debut at Callaghan’s Nov. 15. Before relocating to Nashville, singer-songwriter Matthew Szlachetka — stage name Szlachetka — found his muse in the small town of Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Since then, he’s become a fruitful songwriter whose pen never runs dry. His vivid musical snapshots of life combined with his warm, earnest lyrical delivery is like the second coming of Jackson Browne. Szlachetka plans to take his Callaghan’s crowd to Longmeadow and beyond with tracks from his latest album, “Heart of My Hometown.” Before heading into his regular songwriting session, Szlachetka took time out to discuss his musical philosophy with Lagniappe. Szlachetka was listed among Rolling Stone’s April 2017 list of “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.” He’ll perform at Callaghan’s Thursday, Nov. 15. tant to me, and having a sense of home and a home life is important. I think the biggest takeaway that I have from that, especially right now when all we’re hearing about is the division in this country. I think we’re a lot more similar than we’re being made out to be right now. I think the biggest thing that I try to put out there to people is have an open mind and be willing to have a conversation with somebody and be willing to listen and hear somebody’s perspective. I think that most times people will find more similarities with this album than differences. Centanni: With the industry stretching the Americana label so thin, a lot of projects have opted to stay fresh with big studio production. You seem to keep things pretty clean What led you to keep things basic as opposed to something filled with all the bells and whistles? Szlachetka: That’s the stuff I gravitate toward the most. I feel like when I listen to music I keep going further and further back. I’m still discovering stuff that came up 50 years ago that I didn’t listen to. When I find something that’s current, whether it’s an artist or band that I love, I definitely get excited about it. I’ve always shot for a timeless sound as opposed to a flavor-of-the-week type of sound. Whether people like my music or not, I want to be able to listen to an album that I recorded 20 years from now and still be somewhat satisfied with it, and be like, “Yeah, it still stands up” instead of “Man, that sounds like it was recorded in 2015.” One of the biggest examples of somebody who set a lot of the standards that I look up to and try to compare stuff to would be Tom Petty. Everything that he ever did holds up. That’s what I’m shooting for, and it’s the same kind of mentality. If you can’t play your song on just one instrument, and you need all the bells and whistles for it to come across, in my opinion you haven’t written a good song. At the end of the day, that’s what I shoot for. I strive to always interact with people, especially the people that I’m creating and making music with. If you don’t have that same sort of recording form, you’re not going to have much of a human connection to it. Centanni: You mentioned you’ve been writing quite a bit. When can we expect the next album? Szlachetka: I’m actually talking to producers right now. By the end of this month, I want to have the next producer lined up. The goal is to record the next one sometime between January and March. That way, I can shoot for a quick follow-up with a late summer/early fall release. Right now I have a folder of about 60 songs that I’m trying to weed through to figure out which ones will be the right fit.

MUSIC BRIEFS A songwriter’s songwriter BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers Date: Tuesday, Nov. 20, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $30.50-$61.50 Photo | Submitted | Kris Kristofferson T he Jewel on Joachim is bringing a country music icon to its stage. Kris Kristofferson is one of the world’s most prolific and beloved singer/songwriters. In 1965, Kristofferson launched his musical career in Nashville. From there, he went on to write a seemingly endless list of songs that include “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He also joined Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings in the country music supergroup The Highwaymen. More than 50 years have passed since Kristofferson first journeyed to Music City, and his latest album serves as a reflection of his career. Recorded at Austin’s Cedar Creek Recording, “The Cedar Creek Sessions” was released in conjunction with Kristofferson’s 80th birthday. The album is an impressive collection of Kristofferson’s greatest hits and deep cuts. From “Duvalier’s Dream” to “The Saber and the Rose,” it gives Kristofferson fans an extensive review of his illustrious career. Avast, ye mateys! Band: Drunk & Sailor Date: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 p.m. Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., 251-441-7741 Tickets: Call for more info Alchemy Tavern invites patrons to the swashbuckling days when pirates pillaged and partied across the waves, courtesy of a band of “scandalous scallywags from Kentucky” bringing riotous sea chanties from the days of Blackbeard. Drunk & Sailor returns to the Azalea City with their anachronistic rum-soaked pirate tunes. Drunk & Sailor formed when Phillip McGuinness met Captain Amos at the 2005 Kentucky Renaissance Faire. Ten years later, the duo added Ampers Andrew’s “mandolin and kegs full of musical talent” to their scurvy crew. Since then, they have been entertaining landlubbers with their unique show. In addition to traditional pirate songs such as “Barnacle Bill” and “All for Me Grog,” Drunk & Sailor will make old into new with original tracks from the group’s three albums. The crowd can expect a raucous musical experience, and are encouraged to wear pirate garb. Then there were three Band: Johnny Day, Will Rambeaux, Christine Taylor Date: Sunday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. Venue: Big Beach Brewing Co., 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com Tickets: Free Big Beach Brewing Co. is closing out the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival with the pairing of the establishment’s craft brew with the music of three musicians. Songwriter/producer Will Rambeaux returns to the festival to give the crowd a unique look into his familiar catalog. This accomplished songwriter has penned songs for Faith Hill, John Michael Montgomery, Blake Shelton and many other country notables. Now Rambeaux steps from behind the scenes to perform songs from his collection and reveal the inspiration behind his compositions. Two young country songwriters join Rambeaux. Johnny Day brings country sounds forged on the Colorado Plains. Day is on the road in support of his 2017 EP “Replay.” Drawing influence from Brad Paisley and George Strait, Day has crafted songs featuring emotive lyrics delivered through acoustic-based arrangements that mingle pop with traditional country. Christine Taylor travels from Charlotte to take part in this year’s festival. Her powerful country vocals are reminiscent of Miranda Lambert, or Taylor Swift during her country years. Taylor will perform pop country cuts from her latest release “Loser.” While this seven-track album features a full band, her Big Beach solo set could give these songs a new context. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8

Welles’ final film: for completists only O FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 rson Welles’ unfinished final film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” obsessively edited together by Bob Murawski and released on Netflix, is many things: It is a meta-film, a fake documentary about a legendary film director’s unfinished final film. It is a vivid slice of Hollywood and America in the 1970s that also resonates today. It is full of visionary cinematography and nudity and acidic verbal quips. What it is not, however, is highly watchable. The handheld, hallucinogenic camera style is at times amazing, but a little goes a long way. It is hard to believe that the Orson Welles who innovated camera angles and focus in “Citizen Kane” produced this haphazard look, but it also fits in perfectly with the style of the time it was made. The loose, rambling plot is also very much a product of the times, and is strongly reminiscent of “Easy Rider,” a historically important, seminal film that I don’t particularly enjoy watching. The film within a film is also a product of the times but a parody, with its over-the-top sexuality and quintessential hippie hero. Both the film and the film they’re trying to make come out looking pretty dated, and there is much to digest, but ultimately “The Other Side of the Wind” is more of an artifact to consider than a movie. Among the many facets to ponder: John Huston as the Welles surrogate, director “Jake Hannaford,” is towering and magnetic, and Peter Bogdanovich is a multifaceted pleasure to watch as Hannaford’s closest friend and collaborator. Of course, that also describes the real Bogdanovich and the real Welles. But even with all these fun and fascinating parts to tease out and consider, we still have to sit through the fake movie “The Other Side of the Wind,” which is an entirely too successfully ridiculous, unwatchable film consisting of Welles’ real-life partner, Oja Kodar, buck naked in many extended and truly graphic sex scenes. Bob Murawski edited over 100 hours of Welles’ footage into what at times feels like about 99 hours of footage, and it’s alternately trippy, shocking, hilarious, wise, well-written, nonsensical and boring. The layers of meaning and real-life irony have only deeply increased with its extended hibernation, and it sounds totally fascinating on paper. What is really mindboggling is to conceive of what has been edited out to result in “The Other Side of the Wind.” If there is an extended direc- tor’s cut, please don’t make me watch it. (Actually, Netflix just released a companion documentary about the making of it, called “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” which you could watch back-toback for a really intense date night.) The insider view of Hollywood is fascinating. A very lengthy party scene, with its cast of would-bes, has-beens, hangerson and other hyphenated Hollywood creatures, all being captured on camera by journalists who are constantly angling for interviews, is a great centerpiece to feast upon, but the slightest narrative momentum would have been greatly appreciated. As biting and effective as the commentary on fame and the media and Hollywood is, it’s awash in much unintelligible babble, extreme close-ups, mood lighting and nipples. Having said all that, anyone with an interest in Orson Welles must watch it. It’s a historical oddity and a legend that has been preserved so that people can finally see it. I do not recommend it as an entry into the famous director’s work by any means, but for completists, it’s required watching. And if that makes it sound like homework, well, it kind of feels that way, too. “The Other Side of the Wind” is currently streaming on Netflix. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | Netflix / Paramount Pictures From left: In Orson Welles’ unfinished final film, “The Other SIde of the Wind,” a Hollywood director emerges from semi-exile with plans to complete work on an innovative motion picture. MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Grip looking back … and forward A BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE UNTHEMED BY PATRICK BERRY / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Goes to grab a bite, say 14 What a crop top exposes 21 “Anything else, or can I go?” 22 “1984” superstate that includes America 23 Early reel-to-reel devices 24 Expired IDs? 25 “Marriage Italian-Style” star 26 Give mouth-to-mouth to? 27 Donny who won “Dancing With the Stars” 29 Construction on Broadway 30 Speak sharply 31 Stockpot addition 32 Stickers forming a patch 33 Keep it under your hat! 34 Petulant expression 35 Leaves mystified 36 Soda brand with more than 90 flavors 37 Ancestry 41 Picks up 42 Tommy or Jimmy of jazz 43 As a whole 44 Two for one? 45 Case workers? 46 Golfing hazards 47 ____ pasta (farfalle) 48 2018’s debate over “Yanny or Laurel,” e.g. 49 Joey Potter’s portrayer on “Dawson’s Creek” 51 Travel on-line? 55 Receptive to new ideas 56 Party of 13? 58 Home arena of the Bruins and Celtics 59 Painter’s roll 60 Overflow 61 Trunk fastener? 62 Lets out 63 Ringo Starr’s real first name 67 Palate cleanser in a multicourse meal 68 Reptiles that can walk on ceilings 69 Casanova’s intrigues 70 Ran into in court? 71 Wigs out 72 On the take 73 ____ the Great (ninthcentury English king) 74 Cereal ingredient 75 Places to crash on road trips 76 Very 77 Purely academic 78 Striker’s replacement 82 Copa América cheer 83 Century in American politics 84 Brewery sights 85 In the ballpark 86 Old “It cleans your breath while it cleans your teeth” sloganeer 88 Awfully large 91 Takes to the sky 92 Paprika lookalike 93 Forerunners of combines 94 You can’t go back on them on them 28 Food & Wine and Field & Stream 31 Rock musician with a knighthood 32 Deadbeat student at TV’s Highland High DOWN 33 “The Lady Is a Tramp” 1 Cries loudly lyricist 2 Greek hero killed by a giant 34 Stephen King novel with scorpion a misspelling in the title 3 Who once said, “You 35 Like some tires wouldn’t have won if we’d 36 Shade in beaten you” the woods 4 Win every prize in 37 Steve who co-created 5 Green housewarming gift Spider-Man 6 Wordsworth wrote one on 38 Absorbed immortality 39 Express 7 Crank up the amp to 11 and 40 Muddling through go wild 41 Wearers 8 Name, as a successor of white hats 9 Essentially 42 Sphere 10 Many faculty members, 44 Game featured in brief in 2006’s 11 Stan who co-created “Casino Royale” Spider-Man 45 Department of Buildings 12 Presented perfectly issuance 13 Courtroom periods 47 Became inseparable 14 Travels by car 48 Selling point? 15 Touchscreen array 50 Companies 16 Document kept in a safe that need help 17 Untrustworthy sort 51 Didn’t bid 18 Sort of 52 Ancient 19 Shiny beetle disliked by Mexicas, e.g. fruit growers 20 You should avoid feeding 53 Sister of Tiffany 54 It may be open for business 56 Unkind, as criticism 57 German-Swiss author who won the 1946 Nobel in Literature 59 Safer of “60 Minutes” 61 Satine’s profession in “Moulin Rouge!” 63 Copper wheels? 64 Torch carrier’s announcement 65 Julius Caesar’s first wife 66 Calls from quarterbacks 67 Its shell doesn’t crack 68 U.S. Naval Academy mascot 70 Small jumper 71 Show’s earnings 73 James of TV’s “How the West Was Won” 74 Field with lots of growth? 76 Pan resistant to aging 77 Ars ____ (anagram of “anagrams,” aptly) 78 Slaloming spot 79 Ford Mustang, for one 80 Valuable possession 81 Round units? 83 Stuff 84 What an essay presents 85 Her 2018 album “Dancing Queen” consists entirely of Abba covers 87 Break 89 Word spoken while waving 90 Well chosen ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 36 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 nyone watching local TV news or even listening to much terrestrial radio these days would be likely to know WALA’s iconic news anchor Bob Grip will soon be calling it quits after 34 years at the station. As he prepares for retirement, Grip is looking back at his time on the air, but also looking forward to a different kind of life. “I’m generally just ready to not worry about a schedule,” Grip said, noting he plans to do some traveling and consulting once he “fades to black.” His exact retirement date hasn’t been determined, he said, but he’s feeling like the holidays might be a good time to make the break. He’s already gotten a taste of a less hectic schedule, cutting back to anchoring only the 9 p.m. broadcast and also whittling back his teaching schedule at Spring Hill College, where he’s taught broadcast journalism since the mid-‘80s. Grip got his start in broadcast in 1970 on a 500-watt radio station. He said that experience taught him to think on his feet and spurred his fascination with broadcast. Asked to look back at his career decades later, Grip doesn’t focus on one big story or any awards; rather, he says he judges his success based upon what he brought to his viewers. “The most important thing is something that came from my Jesuit training at Boston College, and that’s service,” he said. “Helping people in ways they needed. We shouldn’t be the story. I always tried to keep the focus on the story.” Even as someone who is a bit of a technology junkie, Grip says the changes brought by the advances in communications over the decades aren’t all positive — just as they aren’t all negative. He cited the ability for reporters to “go live” from almost anywhere with something as small as a cell phone as a real positive for the profession. But at the same time, the immediacy of a 24-hour news cycle can create inaccuracies and other problems. “Things still need to be a chance for discernment. Is this really news? There’s no time for reflection. The editorial process is a great thing. We need somebody to reflect on whether this is news or not,” he said. Grip says he hopes to occasionally be back on the air — perhaps even during election coverage, a particular specialty of his. But he first intends to follow one very simple rule. “Some folks who are already retired have given me some advice: Don’t make plans for at least six months,” he said, laughing. R&B time! The Soul of Mobile can now be found at 92.5 FM — the latest venture from the folks at Dot Com Plus Media. Program Director Tim Camp said the station had a “soft opening” on the airwaves last week and will kick off full steam Nov. 19 with a morning show hosted by WABB alumnus Hot Ron Anthony. Camp said the station is R&B and soul from the ‘60s through the ‘90s and a “smattering” of current music that “sounds old school.” It can be picked up at 92.5, or on 92.1 HD3. He said the signal for 92.5 can best be heard mostly inside Mobile north of Interstate 10 and up toward Saraland and Creola. “It’ll be a fun station. A good party station,” he said. “I hope it’s a station people put on when they want to be in a better mood.”

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Triple crown of football still a possibility BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I f you live on the Gulf Coast and you’re a football fan, let me offer a piece of advice: Do not take 2018 for granted. This is rarified air we’re breathing these days, whether we’re concentrating on the best players in the world on Sundays, or the greatest game in the world on Saturdays, or the thrills that come with the Friday night lights during the high school playoffs. There is a chance that a very fortunate group of fans on the Gulf Coast could enjoy the ultimate football success this season, with championships on all three levels. It’s never happened before. The closest we’ve come so far was the magical 2009 season. That was the year the Saints won the Super Bowl and Alabama went undefeated for the only time under Nick Saban, as the Tide rolled to the national championship. But there were no high school champions from Mobile or Baldwin counties crowned that year. Vigor and UMS-Wright won in 2008, then Daphne and Spanish Fort in 2010. But 2009 was devoid of any state champions. Let’s take a look at the chances for a triple crown of championships this season. • The New Orleans Saints are the best football team in the world at this moment. The Saints already disposed of the top challenger in the NFC, whipping the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 two weeks ago. Following Sunday’s blowout of Cincinnati, the Saints have scored at least 40 points five times this season. They are 8-1 overall and have won eight in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs have been equally impressive in the AFC, and the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Saints would be a great matchup. Of course, it’s the NFL, so there are a handful of teams that could get hot and make a run to the Super Bowl. But there’s no denying the Saints are at or near the top of that list. • The list of possible champions in college football is shorter. Alabama and Clemson are the two best teams, and the next tier of teams are likely playing to lose to one of those two in the College Football Playoff semifinals. For all the talk about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence, the defenses for Alabama and Clemson are actually tied for best in the country, yielding only 12.7 points per game. It’s understandable for fans of any other team having Alabama-Clemson fatigue. Of course, it would be good to see some new teams in the championship game, especially if it’s a traditional power such as Michigan or Notre Dame. But there’s no denying that, at this point, the Tide and the Tigers deserve to be called the national championship favorites. • If the Saints and the Tide can navigate the rest of the season and reach the ultimate championship, then there are several local high school teams poised to make a run to complete the triple crown of football championships. There is still a chance teams from Mobile or Baldwin counties could sweep all seven state championships. That’s highly unlikely, but possible. St. Luke’s is alive in Class 1A, Cottage Hill in 2A, Mobile Christian in 3A, UMS-Wright in 4A, Vigor in 5A, Spanish Fort and Saraland in 6A and McGill-Toolen in 7A. Four of those teams will be at home this week in the second round of the playoffs. St. Luke’s will host Wadley, Cottage Hill will visit Ariton, Mobile Christian will be at home against Gordo, UMS-Wright will be in Montgomery to face Trinity, Vigor will host Briarwood Christian, Spanish Fort will be at home against McAdory, Saraland will visit Hueytown and McGill-Toolen will be at No. 1 Central-Phenix City. Of those eight teams, the most likely state champion is probably UMSWright, which won the Class 4A state title a year ago and has played at least THERE IS A CHANCE THAT A VERY FORTUNATE GROUP OF FANS ON THE GULF COAST COULD ENJOY THE ULTIMATE FOOTBALL SUCCESS THIS SEASON, WITH CHAMPIONSHIPS ON ALL THREE LEVELS. IT’S NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE.” as well so far this season. Vigor has a great chance in Class 5A but must get past a Briarwood team that made the title game a year ago. McGill-Toolen has been consistently excellent since the state added the seventh and largest classification. The Yellow Jackets have played some of their best and most dramatic games against Central-Phenix City in the playoffs. They will need another epic performance to advance this week. So, as you can see, the triple crown of football is still a viable possibility for fans who cheer for the Saints, Alabama and one of these eight teams still competing for state championships. Yes, there are still major hurdles for each to clear. But to reach this point in the season with a chance at a clear sweep is something to cherish. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Spring Hill’s explosive debut into the NCAA BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | Spring Hill College S Women’s cross country The title run began with the women’s cross country team. SHC had six runners place in the Top 10 during Men’s soccer The SIAC does not offer men’s soccer, so Spring Hill competes in the Gulf South Conference. After a perfect run through the GSC regular season, the Badgers beat second-seeded University of West Florida, 3-2, to claim the tournament title. The Badgers took a 2-0 lead in the second half, but it was a penalty kick in the 86th minute that proved the game-winner. Alex Lipinski converted the penalty kick for his 18th goal of the season and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. “It’s a privilege to be part of such an amazing game that went down to the last kick,” said Coach Steve Wieczorek, whose team is ranked No. 12 nationally. “That being said, the guys deserved to be champions today. They proved it for 90 minutes, and over and over again during the season with one brilliant performance after another. We are delighted to add another first to this amazing season: The NCAA tournament.” Spring Hill College (17-1) advances to the NCAA Division II National Tournament with the GSC’s automatic bid. The win was the Badgers’ 14th straight and 10th one-goal victory of the season. Five Badgers received all-GSC honors. Lipinski was on the first-team roster. Forward Cyril Giraud was named GSC Freshman of the Year. Giraud was also named a second-team selection, along with senior midfielder Tidman Schober, senior defender Jack LaForge and freshman goalkeeper Alessandro Erdelyi. Women’s volleyball SHC had six runners place in the Top 10 during the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. pring Hill College’s journey to join the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division II ranks was full of trials and tribulations. At one point the process was halted and it appeared the Badgers would be stranded in a sports limbo. However, the NCAA finally approved SHC’s full membership for this school year, and the school’s opponents are regretting it. In just their first year of eligibility, the Badgers have picked up three conference championships. Along with the trophies come berths in the national playoffs. “We expected to be competitive,” Chad LeBlanc, who is serving as interim athletic director, told Lagniappe. “We always hope to be in a position for on-field or on-court success at the end of each season. “We didn’t anticipate the amount of success we are experiencing this early, but we’re obviously excited and happy about it. I think this is a good testament to how our NCAA membership is providing a more enhanced experience for our student-athletes and Spring Hill College community.” finish. He earned all-conference honors by finishing in eighth place with a personal best time (27:46.65) on the 8-kilometer course. The men’s team also qualified for Lakeland. the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship. Freshman Mary Shelton led her team with a 5-kilometer time of 20:24.03 to finish third in the individual standings. Meghan Sullivan (20:55.46), Kimberly Atkinson (21:00.06), Grace McCann (21:09.55) and Erika Nageleisen (21:19.43) finished fifth through eighth, respectively, while Caroline Weisinger (21:51.48) took 10th place. All six were named all-conference. Just missing the honor was Meredith Tuttle in 12th place (22:08.68). “They’re doing everything they need to do to get started in the [Division II] scene in the right way,” said Craig McVey, who was named the SIAC Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year. “We are really thrilled with the way it turned out today. “They’ve put in a lot of hard work and to see it turn out this way is really cool. Being the first Spring Hill SIAC conference championship is a big deal. For that to be our women’s program is something we don’t take lightly and something we are proud of.” By claiming the league title, Spring Hill qualifies for the NCAA Division II South Region Championship, to be held Nov. 17 at Holloway Park and Nature Preserve in Lakeland, Florida. David Toups led the SHC men’s team to a fourth-place 38 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 SHC women earned their first-ever berth in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament after a 3-1 victory over Kentucky State in the SIAC tournament final. The three-time defending league champ took the first game to break the Badgers’ 27-game win streak before SHC rallied to hoist the trophy. “I think the finals of the SIAC were exactly what you hope they would be: a hard-fought, every-point-matters battle between two good teams,” Spring Hill head coach Peggy Martin said. “For Kentucky State, their effort was awesome and we had to match them point-for-point and play-for-play.” SHC middle blocker Kassandra Fairly was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. This follows her being named SIAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Cassidi Sterrett and Allison Weimer were voted to the All-Tournament Team. For SIAC regular-season honors, Sterrett was named Libero of the Year while Emmarose Neibert was Setter of the Year. Martin collected the SIAC Coach of the Year award. During her years with the Badgers, SHC has a 245-60 overall record and a 124-9 record in regularseason conference games. Martin is one of only two collegiate volleyball coaches to reach 1,200 wins at any level of competition. Final thoughts Jim Hall was SHC athletic director when school officials made the decision to leave the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. At that time, SHC and Loyola of New Orleans were the only Jesuit colleges not in the NCAA. “All of the SHC teams have been eagerly awaiting eligibility for postseason play,” Hall, who took over the athletic program at Carroll University in October, told Lagniappe. “The early success of Badger teams this fall is a testament to the quality programs the coaches have built and the outstanding studentathletes competing as Badgers. “I am proud to have been part of getting the teams into position to compete at this level. It’s a great experience for the student-athletes and a tremendous reputation builder for the college. I look forward to watching from afar as SHC wins many more championships in the months and years to come.”

STYLE FEATURE Make waves in men’s health awareness with Movember BY CATHERINE RAINEY, CONTRIBUTING WRITER pain he went through during that time. Since then, that has been my motivation, along with mental health. In the U.S., 75 percent of suicides are men. We need to talk more,” LeMond said. The goal is not only to spread awareness, but to hold fundraisers to benefit the cause. More than 76 percent of all raised money goes toward men’s health projects and partners. In the U.S. these include the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and the Prevention Institute. “I communicate with our incredible group of Mo’Bros and Mo’Sistas to encourage them with their fundraising through monthly events, social media challenges and awareness of men’s health issues,” LeMond said. “We are a group of 50 people that make up our Team MO’Daly’s. So far we have raised over $16,500 this year, with last year being our biggest year ever, in which we raised $36,000.” This Friday, Nov. 16, a fundraising event will take place at B-Bob’s Downtown that is sure to turn heads: ‘Staches in Stilettos, organized by Danielle McWhorter Williams, a Mo’Sista. “It all started because, as a woman, the last thing I want to do is grow an actual mustache; most of us do all things necessary to prevent this from happening,” Williams said. “So, since I wasn’t growing a mustache, I found it difficult to fundraise actual dollars. I could volunteer and raise awareness, but I wanted to do more.” Her love of the TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” led to an idea. “Our group of friends loves a reason for costume, and I knew our guys would be down. I saw a friend that works at B-Bob’s, and I pitched him the idea of teaming up for a drag mustache makeover for a fundraiser. He loved it, and he said ‘why not a mustached beauty pageant?’ Photo | Submitted B eginning a conversation about something as serious as prostate cancer isn’t easy. Where do you begin? What questions do you ask? If you stop and think about it, though, it’s clear that men’s health needs to be talked about — especially such topics as testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. It’s never too late or too early to have an impact. Broaching these sensitive subjects is one reason The Movember Foundation exists. The Movember Foundation began as an idea in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, with a couple of guys grabbing a pint together. This initial meeting sparked two realizations: Men’s health was in decline, and the moustache needed a comeback. Inspired by a friend’s mother who was fundraising for breast cancer awareness, they challenged each other to “grow a mo.” After 30 men joined, it became clear the cause was important, and a real organization could benefit men worldwide. Today, 21 countries participate, millions of moustaches have been grown and over $500 million has gone to men’s health programs to help fund breakthrough research and create meaningful shifts in conversations. Matt LeMond, local team captain and manager of O’Daly’s Irish Pub in Mobile, began participating in the movement nine years ago. “I started growing a mustache with a friend out of Pensacola,” he said. “We challenged each other to see who could raise the most money while also spreading the word about men’s health. I was the only person on the team that first year.” Later, LeMond learned his grandfather had passed away from prostate cancer. “I knew it was cancer, but not that it was a male-specific cancer. I was younger when he passed and remember the For more information about O’Daly’s Movember events and how to participate, visit facebook.com/teamMODalys. “Fast forward to the amazing efforts of Jerry Ehlen, owner of B-Bob’s, Champagne Munroe and Zamareyah Dawn, the queens that have been with us since the beginning, and we are celebrating year four this Friday night!” Other events this month include Mustaches and Mimosas at Cedar Street Social Club on Nov. 25 and the Movember Gala at O’Daly’s on Nov. 30. Although these events should be a blast, it’s important to remember why they’re being held. Men aren’t always comfortable discussing their health and Movember wants to break down those walls. “Unfortunately, I have had too many close friends that have suffered from a mental health issue which led to suicide,” LeMond said. “We are working hard to spread the word that it is OK to not be so tough and to share your feelings. One in four men suffer from mental health issues, and prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. If detected early it has a high percentage of [treatment] success.” It’s not only men who are pushing for more awareness, as Williams admits. “There is definitely a social construct in place that teaches men that by reaching out for help — whether for physical health or mental health reasons — they are showing a kind of weakness or vulnerability. I think we combat it with opening up the dialogue. And by pairing the dialogue with the iconic masculine image of the mustache, we are able to break some of the stoicism and combat the idea that by being active in your health you are in someway being less masculine.” If you’d like to grow a Mo in solidarity, or feel the urge to learn more about Movember, visit us.movember.com. N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE HOROSCOPES FREQUENT-FLIER MILES ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 40 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll briefly get into the holiday spirit at Fairhope’s tree-lighting ceremony until you notice how it illuminates the blemishes on your skin. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Djibouti. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— In a surefire scheme to save GulfQuest, you’ll convert its lackluster pilot boat simulator exhibit into a multiscreen Fortnite tournament battlefield. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Nauru. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — Proud of Spring Hill College’s performance in its first year in the NCAA, you caution them from chanting “we want Bama” after their defeat of Shorter University. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Malta. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — No longer able to troll evangelicals with Drag Queen Story Hour, you book a meeting space at the Mobile Public Library for a meeting of NAMBLA. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Brunei. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll visit the Mobile Carnival Museum to define your own “spirit of Mardi Gras.” The Marlow Mule is a shot of moonshine with a pinch of Skoal dipping tobacco. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Kyrgyzstan. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — In an effort to save the Mobile Bay oyster from certain extinction, you’ll roll up your sleeves and begin a comprehensive artificial insemination campaign. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Luxembourg. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Taking a cue from Fairhope, you suggest Mobile hold a referendum for a council-manager form of mayor, rather than threaten to impeach one another. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Montserrat. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Get over your stage fright at the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival and perform your debut single. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Tonga. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — In solidarity with men’s health during the month of Movember, you’ll shave your eyebrows and paste them above your upper lip. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Azerbaijan LEO (7/23-8/22) — You’ll have a mild trip at the Wonderland Café, where things get curiouser and curiouser until you wake up amid an assault by a deck of cards. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Macao. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — You’ll have no need to shop during Black Friday this year after you spend your next six paychecks at the Junior League Christmas Jubilee. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Equatorial Guinea. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You encourage Jeff Sessions to ease into retirement by sending him a gardening hat and some cannabis seeds. Your sister country at the Mobile International Festival is Lesotho.

STYLE BOOZIE ‘Haint’ life grand? BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY F Haint Life Grand? After months and months of zoning issues and dealing with a neighbor who wasn’t being so neighborly, Haint Blue Brewing Co. finally opened its doors last Friday, Nov. 9. Yay! And they did so in true Mobile style. The party started around 4-ish Friday afternoon at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, where the Callaghan’s bartenders poured up some of the Haint Blue beers. Then a Second Line led by Chief Slac paraded a few blocks from Callaghan’s to the new location. They had a great crowd and my spies said the interior looks great and the views of downtown from their courtyard were spectacular. We wish them many years of success! Bourbon by the Bay? Yes, please! What better way to spend “Sunday Funday” than sipping on high-end bourbons and whiskeys at GulfQuest? I can’t think of many. The Coastal 150, an advocacy group representing the interests of citizens and businesses of coastal Alabama, held its second annual “Bourbon by the Bay” on Sunday, Nov. 11. Politicos were there in support of the Coastal 150’s mission, including recently re-elected Congressman Bradley Byrne, as well as Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl and newly elected state senator, Baldwin County’s Chris Elliott, among others. The tunes were provided by the fabulous Fat Man Squeeze. A silent auction for all kinds of fancy bourbons pulled in a lot of coin. There was even one with a reserve of $7K! No word on if they were able to get that. And there was a very popular raffle for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. (If you don’t know what that is, just ask a bourbon snob and they can tell you all about it.) Anyway, I am told a warm and fuzzy time was had by all. And the cruise ship set sail during the event, adding additional entertainment for the crowd. Lagniappe is a proud sponsor of this great event. Movie star mania continues We hear Manci’s Antique Club was one of the latest locations for the movie “Arkansas,” which stars John Malkovich, Vince Vaughn and Liam Hemsworth. They also shot some scenes at an apartment complex and strip mall in Daphne. Judging by Vaughn’s wardrobe in this flick, his character must be really “interesting.” Even Vaughn, as handsome as he is, can’t make a bolo tie sexy. It’s impossible. No one can. Off set, Vaughn was spotted again at the Grand Hotel and posed for pictures with fans. We heard rumors he popped in at Callaghan’s last week during the Phil & Foster show but were unable to confirm by press time. Lyle we are at it At his show last week at the Saenger Theatre with Robert Photo | Boozie Spy inally, it feels like fall! I know, I know, give it five minutes and we’ll have to break out the shorts again. But I’ll take a little Boozie boot weather whenever I can get it. Please let me bask in the slight chill. Thanksgiving and the Iron Bowl and all sorts of wonderful things are coming up as well! I can’t wait! It really is the most wonderful time of the year! But before we can get to that fun stuff, we have bourbon and brewing companies to talk about, not to mention movie and country music star sightings to discuss. So we better get to it! Lyle Lovett (Left) poses with Patrick Setterstrom. Earl Keen, country music legend Lyle Lovett told an interesting story about the friendliness of Mobilians. As the tour was taking a break after that night’s show, Lovett explained he’d wandered around LoDa checking out some things to bring home, because “you gotta bring something home.” He’d settled on some items from Attractions Children’s Apparel, but went back to his hotel room to prepare for the show and figured he’d purchase them on the way back to the Saenger. When he arrived, he found the store closed. Not to be deterred, Lovett started asking other shop owners and ran into Patrick Setterstrom, whose mother, Monica Naman, owns Attractions. A couple of phone calls later, the long, tall Texan was headed off with his presents. But apparently the story didn’t end there. A few days later Monica received a call from an unknown number and figured it to be some kind of solicitor. Instead it was Lovett calling to thank her for coming down and reopening the store. They reportedly talked for half an hour. I guess a little hospitality goes a long way with Lyle. In other Lyle news, one of my spies also saw him sitting downtown on the day of his show in his perfect condition, light blue Oldsmobile Delta 88 (my spy guessed it to be around a ‘71 or a ‘72) writing something … maybe his set list for the show? F U T U R E S H O C K N o v e m b e r 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 2 0 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

