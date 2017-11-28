Lagniappe: November 22 - November 28, 2017  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE N O V E M B E R 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N O V E M B E R 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com 6 13 18 BAY BRIEFS Mobile Infirmary is the latest primary care facility to close its doors to long-term psychiatric patients. COMMENTARY Tips for surviving Thanksgiving with the family. BUSINESS The 230-acre Spanish Fort Town Center, anchored by Bass Pro Shops, is opening space. CUISINE ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com 19 J. MARK BRYANT Sports Writer sports@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com Serda Brewing is ready to open its taproom in the refurbished Goodyear Tire store at 600 Government St. this Saturday, Nov. 25. COVER Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has denied accusations of sexual misconduct as the campaign reaches its final weeks. 23 BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com RACHEL THOMAS Advertising Sales Executive rachel@lagniappemobile.com MELISSA EDGE Editorial Assistant events@lagniappemobile.com 26 ARTS The film “Atticus v. The Architect,” detailing political corruption in the prosecution of former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman, will be featured at the Ben May Library Dec. 3. MUSIC From its birth on the causeway three years ago, Delta Smoke is preparing to release its debut album. ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager jackie@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: Ron Sivak, Jeff Poor, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, John Mullen, Brenda Bolton, Tom Ward ON THE COVER: ROY MOORE BY DANIEL ANDERSON POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Fax 251.450.4498. Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 28 32 36 38 40 FILM One of the best-reviewed films of the year, “The Florida Project” is the story of homelessness on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World. SPORTS Highlights from local collegiate squads over the last few weeks. GARDENING Bringing the outdoors inside for Thanksgiving decorating. STYLE Ho ho ho, Merry Thanksgiving! N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL Elect at your own jeopardy Rob: I really appreciated your editorial on Herman Thomas (“Herman and Roy, peas in a pod,” Nov. 16). I sat near him at the recent Pritchard rally for Doug Jones. Thomas was busily politicking the crowd, doing a better job of hand shaking than Jones. I sat there remembering his saga and also, like yourself, comparing to Ol’ Roy. I am a USNA graduate and career Marine officer that was in the first classes and training for the new Uniform Code of Military Justice that included the violations of law on sex crimes. I have note that poor Kayla Moore has offered the defense that Ol’ Roy is/was an officer and gentleman. As a West Point graduate decades after the UCMJ was enacted into law, Roy was subject to those laws and penalties. He was trained as troop leader on sex crimes and punishment. He did it upon his return to civilian life, but he knew the law, and he broke it. The U.S. Congress passed the UCMJ What are they smoking? Dear Rob, Next thing you know Roy Moore and his “groupies” will try to buy an island like the one in Guyana that Rev. Jim Jones bought for his cult. Only that island will be right smack dab somewhere in Alabama. These Roy fans must have all been to Colorado and got fogged up on “the medicine.” Yes, I’m a registered Republican. No, I will not vote for Roy Moore. laws; all they have to do is abide by their own law and accept the punishments established. The Groper-in-Chief and the Senate candidate groper would be relieved of duty and imprisoned for their acts. Yeah, as an experienced veteran of UCMJ courts-martial, I know about investigations, evidence, trials, defense, sentencing, etc. All the deviant sexual behavior is not manly, sane, leadership at the highest levels. I note Rep. Martha Roby was the sole member of the Alabama delegation that had enough character to stick to her criticism of the groper-in-chief. But you have served our citizenry exceedingly well by calling out Thomas and friends, and Ol’ Roy. Let me state that honesty, truth, credibility and virginity share a common value … you can lose it with one act. To hell with statutes of limitation. OK, there is the second chance and the repenting of sins, blah, blah … But you elect them to positions of power and leadership at your own jeopardy. Semper Fi, Jim Eddins Perdido Doug Jones had my vote weeks ago before all this news about how immature Roy was back in the early ‘80s broke. Did anybody tell Roy he looks like Woody from “Toy Story” when he puts on his cowboy outfit? Thanks for clear and concise reporting, although some may think y’all are purveyors of “fake news.” Happy Thanksgiving! John Jost Mobile 4 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 The case for Councilman Manzie it comes to the world of economic development. When companies decide where they’re going to locate or expand their businesses, one of the things Editor: they look for and strongly consider is the harmoniJust the other day, Airbus announced the largest ous political atmosphere of that region. One of the order for medium-range single-aisle jets in the reasons why Mobile, and Alabama in general, have history of the company. They also uncharacteristibeen successful in recruiting economic developcally announced that Mobile will play a part in the ment projects is the fact that all of the local and state fulfillment strategy of that order to Indigo Partners, officials have worked well together as a team to land which includes three airlines in the Americas: Fronthese projects. tier Airlines here in the United States, an airline in It is time for the Mobile City Council to put aside Mexico and an airline in Chile. their personal differences and their personal animus On top of that, over the last couple of weeks toward one or more of their colleagues and decide Bombardier has announced two orders for their on a president and vice president, and start moving C-Series jetliners to two customers in Europe and forward not only with the business of the people, Egypt. Earlier this year, Bombardier and Airbus but also with the business of landing even more announced they would be building a C-Series final economic development projects. assembly line right here in Mobile, so there might be I have met with Levon Manzie several times an opportunity for Mobile to play a part in the fulfillduring his tenure as a Mobile City Councilman, and ment of these orders as well. I’ve worked with him on the Citizen’s Advisory Around the same time as the announcement of Council involving the sales tax issue. I have always the FAL for the C-Series jet, SSAB announced they found Councilman Manzie to be respectful, thoughtwould be moving their North American headquarters ful and engaging. to Mobile, and reinvesting more money in their plant While he is always looking out for the best interin North Mobile County. est of his District 2, he does consider other points of All of these economic development wins are view as well to consider what is best for the city as a great news for the Mobile region, and there might be whole. I think Councilman Manzie is qualified to be even more news coming, with everybody waiting on Mobile City Council president, and would make a where the big whale, the Toyota and Mazda plant, good council president while unifying all the differwill land. ent factions on the council and helping the council Couple these announcements with the news earlimove past this impasse and move forward with this er this year and late last year that both Wal-Mart and business of the city. Amazon would both be building distribution centers I encourage the councilpersons to put aside their in West Mobile County, and the economic developdifferences and vote for Councilman Manzie as City ment news for the city of Mobile and Mobile County Council president and elect a new city council vice and Southwest Alabama has been very positive. president and let’s keep this economic development The current dust-up over who is going to be boat rocking! president of the Mobile City Council, and the rancorous arguing about everything it entails, could David Preston possibly give Mobile a black eye, especially when Mobile

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

‘Mommy is a superhero’ NEEDIEST FAMILY STAYS POSITIVE DESPITE HARDSHIPS BY GABRIEL TYNES R enishia Franks has had her ups and downs. She was a standout student at Vigor High School, where she graduated with honors in 2011. She still displays the trophies she won as a member of the Wolves basketball team, along with a photo of herself on the freshman homecoming court. But lacking guidance, she quickly fell into ambivalence and casual drug use after high school. She briefly enrolled at Bishop State Community College before her first pregnancy, but with an unsupportive partner found higher education too difficult to pursue. More recently, with a second child nearing 4 years of age, she attempted online courses. But medical problems resulted in a $16,000 hospital bill and she’s been struggling to survive ever since. “I was cramping so bad, I couldn’t sit down, I couldn’t lay down, I couldn’t move and I couldn’t walk without crying,” Franks said of the affliction, which Lagniappe has chosen not to disclose. “It was the worst pain ever.” Franks was initially undiagnosed at the hospital but administered antibiotics and painkillers during a four-night stay. She was later diagnosed and treated by the Mobile County Health Department. Then came the bill. “I couldn’t afford ‘Obamacare’ at the time,” she said. “They wanted me to pay $131 per month, and that’s more than my light bill. I had to choose between health care or a place to live. I tried to go through Medicaid, but they told me I made too much money.” At her most recent job, serving at a pizza restaurant in North Mobile, Franks said she makes $2.95 per hour plus tips. On a good night she brings home $30. On a bad night she’s left empty-handed. She spent a small infusion of money from her tax return this year on relocating her disabled mother, who was living in a mold-infested apartment. Last year, after losing a job at a convenience store that was unwilling to work around her child care schedule, a cousin referred her to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Initially afraid she would not be able to afford Christmas gifts for her children, Marcy and Jeremiah, Franks said she “swallowed her pride” and the Salvation Army was able to provide one of the most memorable Christmases ever. “I can barely afford to live here,” she said, huddled on the couch in a Section 8 apartment within earshot of Interstate 65. “Every day I drive on bad ball joints because I can’t afford to get my truck fixed. I have to pray every day as I’m driving my kids to school, ‘Lord, just let this truck hold up a little bit longer …’” But recently things have been turning around. She applied for a job at the Amazon sortation center and as of last month had been preliminarily hired. She was told it would be part-time work, but pay $11 per hour and offer health insurance. “I’ve always loved to work — I love to make money and I love to shop,” she said. “But being a single mother and having not finished school, it’s just always hard to make ends meet.” Life’s difficulties are not lost on her children, but judging by their behavior — Jeremiah is inquisitive and polite 6 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Renishia Franks with her son, Jeremiah, and daughter, Marcy. and Marcy is friendly and playful — the family makes the best of what they have. Eventually she’d like to own her own restaurant. Jeremiah wants to be a police officer. Marcy wants to be a doctor. “You have to stay strong because you can’t break down in front of the kids — they think mommy is a superhero. But some days I feel like I can’t get out of bed because I’m afraid about what is going to go wrong.” In recent years, The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama’s Angel Tree program has provided gifts for close to 2,500 local children in Mobile and Baldwin counties. There are several ways the community can help with Angel Tree: • Adopt an individual Angel from the tree at most Wal-Mart Vision Centers (typically begins after Thanksgiving). • Sponsor an Angel Tree (10 or more angels) for your business or organization. • Host a toy/gift drive for the “Forgotten Angels,” those who do not get adopted or whose gifts do not get returned. For more information on hosting an Angel Tree or toy drive, contact Maj. Jennifer Richmond, associate area commander at Jennifer.Richmond@USS. SalvationArmy.org or call 251-438-1625.

BAYBRIEF | HEALTH CARE From bad to worse MOBILE INFIRMARY NIXES INPATIENT PSYCH CARE BY JASON JOHNSON T he only area hospital offering inpatient psychiatric treatment for adults will end those services next month — leaving AltaPointe as the area’s only such provider and public safety officials concerned with growing gaps in Alabama’s mental health system. According to Mental Health America, inpatient psychiatric service allows a period during which patients can be “closely monitored to provide an accurate diagnosis or adjust or stabilize medications but also during acute episode when a person’s mental illness temporarily worsens.” Mobile Infirmary announced last week it would no longer be providing those services for adults under the age of 65 and would be transitioning the 17 beds in its current unit to similar geriatric psychiatric units in Mobile and Bay Minette that exclusively treat patients 65 and older. In a statement to Lagniappe, a representative of Mobile Infirmary said the shift was part of a continuing commitment to serving a “rapidly growing senior citizen patient population.” “This means that each one of the local hospitals and emergency departments now provide the same capabilities and capacity for adult psychiatric patients,” Infirmary’s statement reads. “All emergency departments in Alabama are qualified and have the capability to medically screen and stabilize a potential psychiatric patient under Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.” Enacted in 1986, EMTALA is an unfunded congressional mandate requiring emergency departments to stabilize and treat any patient regardless of his or her insurance status or ability to pay. In other words, like other area hospitals, Infirmary will still be able take in emergency psychiatric patients and triage their medical needs. However, for those requiring an extended stay, the only remaining option in Mobile and Baldwin counties is AltaPointe. While 17 fewer beds might not seem like many, it’s a continuation of a trend many hoped had peaked with the closure of Searcy Hospital in 2012. To put it in perspective, those 17 beds were 10 percent the total beds still available for adult psychiatric patients in coastal Alabama. While AltaPointe is one of the largest behavioral health care systems in the nation, it only has around 182 beds dedicated to inpatient psychiatric care locally. The trouble is, 100 of those are for children, and of the remaining 82 adult beds, 16 are not in service due to lack of funding. Some patients can seek those services voluntarily but AltaPointe also takes involuntary admissions under petition from the Mobile County Probate Court. April Douglas, AltaPointe’s director of public relations, said it was “alarming and concerning” that a metropolitan area the size of Mobile would soon have no hospitals with the ability to serve adult patients suffering from acute psychiatric illnesses. “AltaPointe has the capacity to open up the needed bed space we just do not have the financial ability to operate,” she added. Douglas did say AltaPointe provides psychi- atric consultation services for eligible patients in Mobile area hospitals but only provides inpatient care at its own facilities in Mobile and Daphne. Lagniappe has previously reported that as mental health care facilities close, many patients often go without the care they need. When those individuals wind up on the streets, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and jails are typically left to pick up the slack. Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said that can create very difficult situations for police. In addition to being a threat to officers and the public, Barber said individuals experiencing a psychotic episode are also suffering a potentially fatal medical emergency themselves. According to Barber, current MPD protocol calls for officers to transport subjects in need of psychiatric care to the nearest emergency room. He said the department’s training focuses on minimizing injury, de-escalation and on how to proceed once a situation has been stabilized. “We work on making sure officers can do triage and determine whether Metro Jail is appropriate or maybe a hospital, depending on the individual situation,” Barber added. “However, law enforcement officers are often in situations where the only option they have is to incarcerate these individuals in local jails, which we understand is not what they need.” Since city leaders were made aware of Infirmary’s plan to limit psychiatric care options, Barber has been meeting with the leadership of stakeholding agencies in the area, including officials overseeing the Mobile County Metro Jail and the leadership at AltaPointe. Including those dealing with substance abuse, Barber said roughly one-third of all the inmates in Mobile Metro Jail have some kind of mental illness. That’s not uncommon in a state where around 20 percent of the prison population receives some kind of mental health treatment. Alabama is attempting to revamp those services after a federal court ruling found “woefully inadequate mental health care” available in state prisons inflicts “real, concrete and terribly permanent harm” on mentally ill prisoners. Asked about Infirmary’s decision to scrap its adult inpatient unit, Mobile County Health Director Bert Eichold described it as yet another reason state officials should look into reopening Searcy Hospital — an idea he’s floated to Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey. If the Alabama Department of Mental Health were to find the funding, Eichold said, reopening Searcy in Mount Vernon — a facility the state still owns — would quickly increase the area’s capacity for psychiatric care by as many as 100 beds. “My proposal was to turn Searcy into a correctional facility for nonviolent offenders who have mental issues or substance abuse problems,” Eichold said. “This is the time to help with overcrowding in Alabama’s correctional facilities and to take care of our residents with mental health issues. Searcy is an asset of the state that could help in either in situation.” N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Officer-involved shooting PRICHARD COP KILLS UNARMED MAN IN FRONT YARD BY JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed identified the officer as Johnathan Murphy. witness reports indicating police in Prichard shot and Officials in Prichard confirmed Murphy has been emkilled a man near his home on First Avenue over the ployed with PPD for about a year and half and reportedly weekend. has a “spotless” record. He was placed on administrative According to MCSO, the shooting occurred around leave Tuesday, Nov. 21, as MCSO continued its investiga9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, on First Avenue in Prichard tion into the shooting. following a traffic stop in the area. That was shortly before According to Myles, Hawkins was also the brother of reports of a “large police presence” an MCSO employee — a lieutenant in the area began circulating on and female corrections officer at the social media. Mobile County Metro Jail. In a press release the following On several occasions in the past, day, MCSO identified the deceased PPD has broadcast unedited arrests as 56-year-old Lawrence Hawkins, and drug busts live on social media. who was pronounced dead at a local However, it doesn’t appear that any WITNESSES ON THE hospital after being transferred from footage was captured of the incident SCENE IMMEDIATELY the scene. An autopsy was to be perthat led to Hawkins’ death. formed on Hawkins’ body Monday, Questions sent to the city of PrichFOLLOWING THE SHOOTNov. 20. ard about any possible footage went Officials with neither the city unanswered, but Myles confirmed ING CLAIMED HAWKINS of Prichard nor the Prichard Police PPD doesn’t issue dash or body Department have made any public cameras to officers. However, she said WAS UNARMED WHEN HE comments about the shooting so far some officers have “purchased their WAS SHOT IN HIS OWN and have diverted questions about the own” dash cameras — one of whom investigation to MCSO. did respond to the scene, but only FRONT YARD. Spokeswoman Lori Myles said after Hawkins had been shot. MCSO always assists with crime Lagniappe sent messages to scenes in Prichard because the departindividuals purporting to be relament doesn’t have its own crime scene tives of Hawkins, but didn’t receive investigation unit. The agency began assisting with the a response as of this publication’s press deadline. However, investigation of the shooting itself at the request of District other reports indicate the family plans to release a prepared Attorney Ashley Rich. statement sometime this week. Though PPD originally planned to release the name Witnesses on the scene immediately following the shootof the officer involved in the shooting on Sunday, MCSO ing claimed Hawkins was unarmed when he was shot in his 8 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 own front yard. Myles confirmed no weapon was recovered from the scene, and records also indicate Hawkins lives on First Avenue. While Hawkins has a criminal record, the majority of those charges were misdemeanors and the most recent was more than six years ago in 2011. In social media videos — some shared hundreds of times in just a few days — bystanders can be seen in the area where the shooting occurred as other PPD officers responded and paramedics arrived to transport Hawkins to the hospital for treatment. In the same footage, a few witnesses claim to have heard three gunshots. Though the only narrative released indicates the incident began as a traffic stop, others said they didn’t notice lights or sirens before the shooting. When asked two days after the shooting, Myles said investigators still weren’t sure why Murphy pulled Hawkins over — adding that the agency initially described the incident as a traffic violation because “that’s what was released to us” from PPD. MCSO detectives are continuing to gather information, conduct interviews and search for additional witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-574-8633 or report it anonymously at mobileso.com/crimetips. Officer arrested The PPD recently enjoyed some positive exposure on social media after a resident recorded officer Casey Chumney dancing with her young daughter and shared it on her Facebook page. A video of the impromptu “dance off” went viral in October. Just last week, however, PPD found itself in the news again, but this time for arresting one of its own. Officer Bryan Pearman was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of domestic violence, kidnapping and harassing communications. Court documents indicate Pearman allegedly abducted a woman he’d been in a dating relationship with, threatened to kill her and eventually hit her in the face. A day after his arrest, Pearman posted a $9,000 bond and was released, though it was not his first time on the wrong side of the law. In 2013, he left PPD after being charged with aggravated child abuse but was rehired after a grand jury declined to indict him on those charges. Metro Jail records also indicate Pearman was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals in 2010. While some local reports have suggested Pearman was placed on administrative leave after his most recent arrest, a spokeswoman with the city of Prichard denied those claims, but offered no clarification about Pearman’s current status with the PPD.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Failure to communicate FAIRHOPE MAYOR, COUNCIL STILL WRANGLING OVER 2018 BUDGET BY JOHN MULLEN I n Fairhope, there appears to be a failure to communicate between mayor and council, and it’s nowhere more evident than as elected officials try to hammer out a fiscal year 2018 budget. Mayor Karin Wilson says she’s tried to discuss it with council members but is having trouble soliciting ideas from them. “Every time we have met, which hasn’t been very many times — I’ve only met with three of the five council members — very quick, superficial meetings,” Wilson said. “They’re not asking me questions. They’ve appointed a finance committee that I’ve spent more time with than the council people.” Councilman Robert Brown says the mayor doesn’t want to hear any ideas but her own. “When you go into a meeting with the mayor, sometimes it’s hard to communicate with her,” Brown said. “She’s going to take control of the meeting and tell you why she’s doing it instead of listening to what your objections to it are. So, at this point going in and talking about the budget would be counterproductive in my opinion.” The budget is set to come up again at the Dec. 18 council meeting, but Brown believes it is highly unlikely to win approval then. The 2018 fiscal year started on Oct. 1 and since then the city has been running on an extension of the fiscal year 2017 budget to pay the bills. “It’ll be totally done in the first couple of months of 2018,” Brown said. “Last year I think we approved it in April or May and I’m not trying to set that as a timeline for every year. Maybe we’ll approve a couple of months earlier this year and next year we’ll get it approved a little sooner.” One of Brown’s biggest concerns is the use of $2 million from the reserve fund to balance the budget while at the same time creating new positions within Fairhope’s government. “There’s also a couple of million dollars of additional personnel with this budget,” Brown said. “Once you add people, 99 percent of the time they are not going to be taken off. There will be more people added. To me, the $2 million in cash reserves negates the $2 million in additional personnel.” Wilson said the new personnel will save the city money by reducing the amount of work done by outside contractors. “We have less employees now than we did in 2010, which has created a ton of inefficiencies and reduced services,” she said. “We have to have the expertise in the city. We’re contracting a lot of it out now and it’s costing us more money. So, there’s a lot of solutions in this budget. “But, again, when you don’t communicate you prolong the process.” Wilson said she began presenting individual department budgets in council meetings beginning in June in hopes the council would be able to get through it and pass it by Oct. 1. It was first presented in mid-September. “I decided that I thought that dividing it up by departments it would be easier to digest, because it took council two months to approve the last budget,” she said. “And we couldn’t afford that as a city.” Brown said the delay is not intentional but a matter of getting the best budget possible. “We’re not trying to slow anything and the city’s still functioning,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my job as a councilman.” Bridging the gap ORANGE BEACH TO CONSIDER $282,000 STUDY, DESIGN ON WOLF BAY BY JOHN MULLEN A new Wolf Bay bridge would provide a traffic relief valve for Orange Beach during its bustling tourist season. But Mayor Tony Kennon says it will bring much more than that to the town. “The goal is this is an economic development project and I want us to move forward and to grow,” Kennon said. On Dec. 5, the Orange Beach City Council will consider paying more than $282,000 to Burk-Kleinpeter for environmental studies, permitting and conceptual design for the construction of a Wolf Bay bridge. The proposal was discussed during a Nov. 14 work session. In a preceding regular council meeting the same day, Orange Beach voted to pay BurkKleinpeter more than $68,000 for design, construction engineering and inspection services for the widening of Canal Road from Alabama 161 to Wilson Boulevard. The design could include a roundabout in front of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The city wants to add a center turn lane on this stretch of road to avoid traffic stopping for cars waiting to turn left. After years of seeking alternatives to traffic problems during the busy season in the resort town — with few results — leaders are now seeing a lot of projects coming to fruition. A new eastbound lane on Canal Road from the Sportsplex to Alabama 161 will expand the route to five lanes. Officials hope it is completed by spring 2020. And the state announced recently it is planning to build a bridge about a mile and a half west of the Foley Beach Express Bridge, also with a 2020 target completion date. “If the state follows through to the west, and we get all the Canal Road improvements completed, I think we will have traffic infrastructure in place that will make life easier for those of us who want to live south of the canal,” Kennon said. “And for our tourists to be able to move around better.” Kennon said he wants the city to be prepared for all the changes a Wolf Bay bridge could bring and is asking city employees to take steps now to be ready. “We asked all of the department heads to evaluate exactly how expansion to the north would affect them and what the costs would be,” Kennon said. “We’ve got a checklist we’re going to start going through. We’re going to bring in the public, the financing, everyone we can think of to come in and look at what are the ramifications of a bridge attachment to the north shore.” Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally said officials with the county highway department are already talking about how the bridge traffic would affect the area. “It’s obviously going to have an impact on our road system if they build a bridge across and dump that traffic on our county road system,” Nunnally said. “We don’t have anything funded but discussions are taking place. There would have to be some improvements to the roads over there but it’s way preliminary yet.” N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | TRANSPORTATION Building the bridge ALDOT REVIEWING RESPONSES FROM BRIDGE DEVELOPERS BY DALE LIESCH Photo | ALDOT Four different firms have submitted letters of interest to build and finance the proposed I-10 bridge over the Mobile River, estimated to cost as much as $1 billion. T he Alabama Department of Transportation has received statements of qualifications (SOQs) from four groups interested in building and financing the proposed Mobile River bridge. For Mike Lee, chairman of the Build the I-10 Bridge Coalition, the announcement from ALDOT means they are sticking to a timeline that could mean construction would start in 2019, which he said is exciting. “It’s what we’ve been working toward,” Lee said. “There’s a timetable now.” ALDOT Mobile Division spokeswoman Allison Gregg confirmed that ALDOT was moving along a similar timeline; however, she cautioned it’s unclear what construction might look like in 2019. The response from the four groups does indicate there is national and international interest in the development of the project, which Gregg said was not necessarily a given when the project was first announced. “In the big picture for these projects … so few firms can come together and deliver it,” Gregg said. “To have four different groups of firms come forward is really exciting.” All four groups have also been tasked with coming up with financing options for the project, which fills at least part of the financial hole that was discussed when the project first took shape. Shifting costs to drivers using the bridge is one alternative. “We’re looking at tolls,” she said. “We’re studying it right now to determine how much a toll would be.” Gregg said tolls would be a way to shift the cost onto drivers who take the bridge, especially tourists. ALDOT would continue to leave the Wallace and Bankhead tunnels open as alternative routes, she said. The financial backing of the developers through ALDOT’s first publicprivate partnership would allow the federal government to chip in, which could lessen the burden on developers and future travelers, Lee said. In a meeting last year in Washington, D.C., the coalition and others were told to come back with a plan and the Federal Highway Administration could possibly find a way to help with funding. Lee said the group and ALDOT now have a plan. “This public-private partnership gives us a way to get federal help,” he said. Grant funding is still an option as well. Gregg said ALDOT recently applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The proposed project has three major components, according to an ALDOT statement: a new, aesthetically pleasing cable-stayed bridge over the Mobile River; replacement of the existing bayway; and five interchange modifications. The Mobile River Bridge will be a six-lane facility with a minimum vertical clearance of 215 feet over the Mobile River to assure the viability of Mobile’s maritime industry. The reconstructed bayway will provide eight lanes of travel for 7.5 miles and be built to an elevation above the 100-year storm surge level. The interchange modifications will assure safe and easy access to the interstate and surrounding infrastructure. ALDOT will review the SOQ responses to determine which teams will advance to the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage of the project. Release of both a short list of selected proposers and the draft RFP is set for early 2018, Gregg said. The RFPs will be sent out by Jan. 1 and the groups will be given most of 2018 to respond. Construction on the project could begin by the first quarter of 2019, Lee said. From there, it’s a four-year construction window. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Haints be praised FORMER CRYSTAL ICE HOUSE WILL REMAIN SITE OF HAINT BLUE BREWING BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe J ust kidding. In a written announcement on the brewery’s Facebook page, Haint Blue Brewing Co. owner Keith Sherrill announced his beer-making operation wouldn’t be moving after all. In what he called a strategic move, Sherrill said he did sign a letter of intent at another location and listed the former Crystal Ice House as available, but didn’t go through with the move. Instead, once the 45-day appeal window closed, signaling the end of a nearly year-long legal battle with a neighbor, Sherrill announced the brewery would be staying put. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 “Our longstanding zoning troubles are officially behind us,” Sherrill wrote on Facebook. “In a strategic move and in search of a potential contingency (while we waited), we viewed/entertained multiple locations throughout the Mobile area and advertised our property as available. What we found is this: the ice house remains to be the best real estate in town for our venture.” Sherrill and Haint Blue won in court over a zoning variance to allow the brewery to exist at the ice house location at 806 Monroe St. The city’s zoning laws don’t have any rules for microbreweries. Without a variance, Haint Blue would be considered a food or beverage manufacturer and could only build by right in two locations: St. Louis Street or out by Brookley field. However, there are other possible uses for the former ice house, such as a café or funeral home, that could prove even more burdensome to residents than a microbrewery. In making his decision, Judge Ben Brooks did give Haint Blue a number of regulations. For one, Sherrill would have to insulate an interior wall of the building to “reasonably minimize the impact” of live music on nearby residents. The order also limited live music at the brewery to only two nights per week. Brooks also capped the building’s occupancy at 100, including any outdoor seating. In order to construct the brewery at the site, Brooks ordered Sherrill to build an 8-foot privacy fence on the western property line and plant four to six buffer trees. Closing time for the facility was to be set at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The order also set forth restrictions on parking and trash cans. There is currently no timetable for when Haint Blue will open. Sherrill said it might be four months, or it might be six. “We’re antsy,” he said. “We’re moving forward, but as far as how long it’ll take, we’ll open as soon as we possibly can.” The brewery will open with what is essentially the same design it presented to the city, Sherrill said. Due to the cost of the legal battle, elements will have to be scaled down. “We’re going to build what we say we’re going to build, only less of it,” he said. “We have a tight budget due to the legal battle.” As for looking elsewhere, Sherrill said it was needed. “We needed to look around to find out if this was the right move,” he said.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE A lot like Christmas ICE SKATING MOVES FROM PARK TO FORT BY DALE LIESCH Photo | Lagniappe After the city announced Riverside Ice (pictured) would not return this year, Activation Management decided to host the activity at Fort Conde. T here will soon be at least one aspect of the Colonial Fort of Mobile that won’t be historically accurate: a large synthetic ice skating rink. Workers at the fort have already begun to install the rink for visitors to the fort, moving the activity away from Cooper Riverside Park and city control. “Hopefully, it’ll be open the day after Thanksgiving,” Activation Management co-owner Scott Tindle said. “It will continue through March 4.” The late closing means the rink will remain open through some of downtown’s biggest events, including Mardi Gras, Tindle said. Activation Management bought the self-lubricating polymer rink only after Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office announced Riverside Ice would not be happening. “We would not have decided to do the rink if they did,” Tindle said. The previous two years Stimpson’s office has sponsored a rink at Cooper Riverside Park. Stimpson made the announcement after canceling the annual Christmas parade because of a lack of funds in 2014. Despite getting enough sponsorships to make the rental of the rink basically cost neutral, there were complaints that the outdoor rink became slushy in the sun. Rain also prevented the rink from being open for several days in 2015. The total cost of the rink was $132,000. Most of that money was reimbursed through more than 20 corporate sponsorships. In the first two weeks it was open in 2015, Riverside Ice attracted 83 skaters per day. Councilman Levon Manzie, who represents the downtown area, said he was pleased a private entity is taking over the activity. “I’m happy to see that it will continue,” Manzie said. “There’s certainly a market for it.” In 2016, the city rented a rink with a larger chiller to help prevent slush, but there were still issues. The fort’s synthetic ice will not have that issue, Tindle said. The large rink can accommodate 40 to 50 skaters at a time and the same material is used by National Hockey League teams for practice rinks. He said he hopes to continue the city’s success. The cost for skating at the fort’s rink will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tindle said parents who don’t want to pay for skating but want to watch their kids do it can get into the fort for free. Carol Hunter, spokeswoman for Downtown Mobile Alliance, said she believes the rink will be a popular attraction because there will be no slush this time around. “There will be no worry about warm weather,” she said. “There also won’t be the expense from the chiller to keep the ice frozen.” The fort’s access will also be better than at Cooper Riverside Park, Hunter said. “One of the concerns through the feedback we received was [Riverside Ice] was a little hard to get to,” she said. “Water Street is kind of a barrier.” In addition to the new rink, Activation Management is in the process of opening up a restaurant inside the fort, Tindle said. He described Sylvia’s as a biscuit and po’boy place developed, in part, by the owner of The Noble South. In addition to the rink, the fort will sponsor other holiday events, such as a breakfast with Santa and brunch with the Grinch, Tindle said. The city recently released a holiday calendar of events. The holiday-themed events include: a showing of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Cathedral Square on Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30-8 p.m.; a lighted boat parade on Dog River on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.; a holiday market and art bazaar at Mobile Botanical Gardens on Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Elfapalooza on Friday, Dec. 8, from 5-7 p.m. N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES In space, no one can hear you tweet ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM SO THIS WEEK WAS APPARENTLY THE BEGINNING OF WHAT WE’RE TOLD IS A SERIOUS EFFORT TO CREATE A CITY IN SPACE.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 probably have to vote them off the island, so to speak. That would serve as a great incentive for the politicos still hanging around Earth to shape up and do their jobs without a bunch of nonsense. I bet Mobile’s City Council could figure out how to elect a new council president in a hurry if they thought exile to Asgardia was a possibility. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Alabama would have an inordinate percentage of exiled politicians banished to live in space, but maybe we could make it somewhat enticing by putting a Red Lobster and Golden Corral up there, and throw in some Montgomery lobbyists with unlimited expense accounts. Oooh, maybe there should be a shopping mall too! I bet Roy Moore would like that. He might go voluntarily. To really be fair, I suppose a fair number of journalists would probably need to go up there to cover all our most famous politicians. It might be best, though, if we don’t equip the space station with a very good phone plan. Just imagine all the irritating politicians just being a bright dot in the sky going by at night, sexually harassing one another, tweeting snarky comments to one another and fighting to get the upper hand. It would feel good knowing several miles of cold, dead space and atmosphere lay between them and the rest of us. Let’s hope Dr. Ashurbeyli is open to flipping the script a bit here — and then that he can get the station built before the next presidential election. THEGADFLY also carries a copy of Asgardia’s flag and constitution, according to news reports. Sounds promising. But I’m already seeing a hole in some of Ashurbeyli’s reasoning — and I’m sure most of you do too. If there are no laws, then why have a constitution? And why have a flag if there’s no breeze in which it may wave? Maybe I’m just being nitpicky. I find it difficult to believe so many people are itching to go live in a space station. Frankly it sounds terrible to me — trapped in space with the same 199,999 people, year after year. No weather. No beach. No drive-thrus. How long could it possibly be before all the rednecks moved to one part of the station and seriously trashed it up? But I must be in the minority because more than 500,000 people applied to become residents of Asgardia! Maybe conditions here on Earth have become so irritating that the idea of floating around in a satellite with a couple hundred thousand other people is more appealing than the thought of having to drive to work tomorrow or going to a barely tolerated relative’s house for Thanksgiving or watching another 56-0 football game. I could maybe get the popularity of this concept if Asgardia was actually going somewhere. If we all ended up on Mars in 10 years and could get off the ship and start pillaging and using up all the natural resources, that could be fun. Just flying around and around Earth seems really boring. Big Ben, Parliament. Most of all, though, I’m skeptical this huge group of people could make it with no laws or politics. OK, Dr. Ashurbeyli, are you telling me there wouldn’t be laws against hitting golf balls through the windows that protect everyone from the vacuum of space, or that it would be OK to prank call Earth and tell them you see a giant crack opening up in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and that everyone is about to die? Surely there will eventually be conflict between some of these thousands of space citizens. If there are no leaders, or government entities, who is going to sort it out when one Asgardian steals another’s copy of the “Star Wars” DVD box set? Exactly. Given human nature, there’s almost no way to avoid the necessity of laws, which means the necessity of people to pass laws, which means (gasp!) politicians in space! And maybe that’s how old Dr. Ashurbeyli ought to approach this whole floating city idea. Instead of trying to gather up people to float around in space because they’re tired of politics and dumb laws, maybe it makes more sense to send the people causing all this irritation to Asgardia so they’ll leave the rest of us to enjoy all Earth has to offer without the ridiculousness we’ve become used to over the past few years. Let’s send 200,000 politicians to live in space. Really, the idea is pretty soothing. Imagine if Trump, Hillary, Roy Moore and Schumer and all the idiots on Capitol Hill were tucked safely away miles above our heads. It would be so quiet here on terra firma. We could make it truly international and send Putin and all the other world’s dictators, kings, premiers and chieftains there as well. Of course most of these power-mad folks wouldn’t go willingly since they’ve got swank jobs here on Earth, so we’d Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen S o this week was apparently the beginning of what we’re told is a serious effort to create a city in space. The Asgardia-1 satellite is the first step in billionaire Russian computer scientist Igor Ashurbeyli’s dream to create a space station that will hold roughly 200,000 people and “be free from politics and laws.” I think even Captain Kirk would agree that’s an attempt to boldly go where no one has gone before. Imagine roughly the same number of people that live in Mobile floating quietly overhead in their own little space station world — a world where people are free from politics and laws. It sounds great, but I’m not really sure how the lack of gravity will cause people to stop acting like idiots who fight over politics, race and football teams and need laws to keep from driving one another crazy. Then again I’m not a billionaire Russian scientist, so I’m probably missing something. The launch this week of Asgardia-1 didn’t actually start the building of the satellite that will eventually become known as Asgardia, but rather just carried personal information for about 18,000 of its future citizens, including family photographs, into space for some reason I don’t really understand. Asgardia-1 is only about the size of a loaf of hearty Russian bread and it ROY MOORE MAY FIND THE NATIONAL MALL AS INHOSPITABLE AS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE GADSDEN HAUNTS.

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Can Gary save Thanksgiving in Alabama? ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T Photo | CBS Sports his week, Alabama families will gather around tables throughout the state to give thanks and enjoy time with each other. Dry turkey will be gobbled up and Wild Turkey will be nipped upon. Bellies will be full and football will be watched. At least that is how it is supposed to go down. But considering all of the events that have happened over the last couple of weeks, the conditions are favorable for a family feud of epic proportions. With your great Aunt Edna getting on up there, you don’t want her to experience such ugliness. This may be her last year, for heaven’s sake. In an effort to combat this, I’ve put together a Thanksgiving survival guide with various tips so you and your family can get through this year’s feast without killing each other or canceling Christmas. “Premedicate.” It’s amazing just how much more interesting stories about hip and knee replacements, gluten intolerance, battles with diverticulitis and cousin Earl’s latest divorce (what is this, number five?) if you have a few glasses of wine BEFORE you arrive at Granny’s house. I mean, how do you think Granny has made it through this all of these years? Be careful not to overdo it, though, as you don’t want to start giggling in the midst of one of these stories. Diverticulitis is a funny word to say — especially the way Aunt Edna says it — but it is no laughing matter, young lady. Don’t go overboard with the Iron Bowl smack talking. So you are a family divided. You can do jokes about the other team’s fans marrying their cousins, but since you are cousins that’s probably not going to make much sense in this context. Auburn side of the family, don’t repeatedly say “Hey, got a second?” or bring up the unfortunate Harvey Updyke situation, as that will not go over well with your Bammer cousins. Sure, their fans probably could win the redneckiest contest (have you seen Aunt Edna?), but you guys still put toilet paper in trees after a big win, so … yeah. Remember, as the rest of the world can tell us, we are Alabamians, therefore we are ALL rednecks. Bama side, don’t call your Auburn family boogers, booger eaters or simply “boogs.” Aside from LSU fans smelling like corn dogs, this is the silliest and most childish of the smack talk in the SEC. Instead, focus on something that brings us all together: just how annoying Gary Danielson is. Everyone thought Verne was the problem but hasn’t know-it-all Gary always been worse? Please discuss. The Alabama Senate Election. Just. Don’t. Go. There. Just when we thought we could have a Thanksgiving without politics involved, the guy who we tried to avoid talking about the previous two Thanksgivings just had to give our former senator his dream job of attorney general, although it seems it’s been more of a 14 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Can Gary save Thanksgiving in Alabama? nightmare for him at this point — though thankfully for him he may not “recall” just how terrible it has been. But either way, it’s now a nightmare for us as well, as we have this crazy, divisive special election threatening to ruin Thanksgivings from Opp to Opelika as liberal nieces battle it out with conservative uncles. At this point, every Alabamian either thinks Roy Moore is a creepy child molester or a victim of some vast Left Wing conspiracy perpetrated by the Clintons and/or the media. Saying things like, “How can you sit on the front row of First Baptist every week and still support that pedophile?” to your Roy Mooresupporting family members is going to be just as effective as saying “This is nothing but a smear campaign set up by the fake news media to try and attack this godly man and his wonderful family” to your Doug Jones-supporting/ Roy Moore-hating family members. So be like Elsa and just let it go. You are not going to change anyone’s mind about this, no more than you are going to convince Aunt Edna she should ALWAYS keep her dentures INSIDE her mouth. So just keep the peace and quietly judge one another, as you always have. Silent judgment is what keeps families together! If you want to battle it out, have a Black Friday Facebook feud. Because everyone knows social media is the best way to change someone’s political or religious beliefs. In the end, just remember, whether we are Bammers or Barners, supporters or haters of a crazy political candidate, Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the blessings you have in your life, not hating on each other for making idiotic choices about sports teams and/or politicians. In the grand scheme of things, this stuff doesn’t really matter. So if you are tempted to go down that road or another family member tries to lure you into one of these toxic conversations, simply pour yourself another glass of wine and change the subject by saying, “Isn’t that Gary Danielson just the worst?” Works every time. Thanks, Gary!

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT How to miss a story for 38 years BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM N ational media on the campaign trail and in faraway places such as Washington, D.C., and New York City want to know: How did local media in Alabama miss former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s alleged escapades for more than three decades? Earlier this month The Washington Post reported that Moore engaged in inappropriate behavior and/or sexual misconduct with teenage girls. The allegations set in motion a chain reaction, with a number of other women claiming to have similar experiences with Moore when they were young. Somehow, these Roy Moore tidbits have gone unreported in the local media until now. Moore’s shenanigans as chief justice and even as a circuit court judge in Etowah County received a lot of local coverage. But there was Moore’s ceiling shattered because suddenly he was the de facto anti-establishment guy running against Strange, the establishment guy. There was a reason to take Moore seriously. But with barely over a month between the primary and the runoff, there wasn’t enough time to do the deep dive on Roy Moore to benefit Strange. That is not to say Strange’s campaign did not try. “We did a lot of research. We tried and tried and tried,” an unnamed source told the Washington Examiner for a story last week. “I think if we were able to find the names out, we probably would have passed it along to a reporter to track down ... We just weren’t able.” If this was indeed a plot by the so-called liberal media, and many think it is, there probably wasn’t much of an incentive to rush the story out in time for the primary or the runoff election. With a potential career-ending scoop, having Moore on a IF THIS WAS INDEED A PLOT BY general election ballot would make it easier for THE SO-CALLED LIBERAL MEDIA, the Democrats to pick up a seat in the unlikeliest AND MANY THINK IT IS, THERE PROBABLY of all places. That’s now. But, what WASN’T MUCH OF AN INCENTIVE TO RUSH the heck, local media? In a nutshell, we THE STORY OUT IN TIME FOR THE PRIMARY never found out about Moore because the media OR THE RUNOFF ELECTION. never took him seriously. Being a candidate for Alabama Supreme Court little knowledge in political circles, at least out- chief justice was not a high enough office for a side of Gadsden, about his penchant for women significant investigation — not when governor, on the cusp of legality. lieutenant governor and state attorney general The answer is pretty straightforward: The were on the ballot. local media over the last few decades was more Furthermore, the Roy Moore stories wrote interested in branding Moore as an amusing reli- themselves. To most reporters, Moore, as a gious zealot than doing any sort of deep dive. religious zealot, is a walking cartoon character And why should they have? Aside from his — you’ve got your scandal, mayhem, and outinitial run for chief justice in 2000, Moore was cry, without ever needing to scratch the surface never considered a threat for higher office. After — and that was all the media elite in Alabama being kicked off the bench for the much-publineeded to know. cized Ten Commandments monument contro“He’s so dumb that he doesn’t understand versy, Moore made two runs for governor, in the boundaries of church and state. But why 2006 and 2010, and a run for chief justice once can’t these ignorant rubes take a break from the again in 2012, a race he narrowly won by four Alabama and Auburn box scores and read our points in a down-ballot election with a presiden- stories about Roy Moore? Then they’ll undertial race at the top of the ticket. stand he’s not smart enough to hold office! Let’s Then the perfect storm happened. Donald keep driving that point!” Trump pulled off an upset in the 2016 presidenThe media culture in Alabama has always tial election. Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. been a problem for the state. Even if you think Attorney General, and for the first time since the “liberal media bias” is an overused conservative 1990s, Alabama had an open U.S. Senate seat. trope, there is a broad gulf between the politics The Republican establishment in Washingof Alabama journalists and Alabama media ton, D.C., rushed to get a campaign infrastruc- consumers. That gulf is likely wider in the Yelture in place and tapped Luther Strange as their lowhammer State than most others. guy. The problem was, much like Jeb Bush in For a lot of reporters covering politics here, the 2016 presidential election GOP primary, the Alabama media markets are just a stop along Strange was destined for failure in a low-turnthe way for their careers, and understanding out election. what is important to the news consumers of the The experts would always say Roy Moore state isn’t high on their list of priorities. had a ceiling given his past performances. Attacking Moore’s mix of God and politics, After a nasty primary that saw Strange and his which they probably see as abhorrent, was the allies use scorched-earth tactics against all his story and his Etowah County past could not poscompetitors, the last two standing were Strange sibly be as intriguing. and Moore. And that’s how they missed this scoop for The problem was, that path of destruction left nearly four decades. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL City of Mobile rolls out recycling app Spanish Fort Town Center adding major office space BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S tirling Properties recently announced pre-leasing availability for new office space within a proposed two-story, 44,000-square-foot office complex under construction at Spanish Fort Town Center. The offices will be situated along Bass Pro Drive on the east side of the center. Stirling Properties handles leasing for the entirety of the Spanish Fort Town Center, and the proposed office development would be owned and managed by the Covington, Louisiana-based firm. The new site will include substantial parking space surrounding the site. Adjacent land is also available for additional office growth phases to meet potential expansion demands, according to a news release. “The new offices at Spanish Fort Town Center will be a great addition to the area. It will be located within walking distance of amenities that already exist as part of the overall Spanish Fort Town Center mixed-use development,” Jeff Barnes, broker with Stirling Properties, said. Spanish Fort Town Center is anchored by Bass Pro Shops, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Urban Air, Fairfield Inn and Courtyard by Marriott. It is a 230-acre development at the intersection of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98 and includes 450,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, an apartment community, hotels, banks and entertainment venues. • Boston-based UC Funds, a vertically integrated commercial real estate specialty finance firm, recently announced the transition of multifamily property — Emerald Greens in Gulf Shores — to One Club Gulf Shores. UC Funds purchased the asset in 2016 to conduct an extensive capital improvement program for the 490 condo and apartment complex, which offers one-, twoand three-bedroom units. UC Funds has financed extensive renovations to the property, per a news release, including upgrades on a nine-hole golf course, two new pools and cabanas, a fitness center, tennis court, and pickleball and basketball courts. Resident amenities will also be upgraded, which include the addition of extended living spaces and new dining options. Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2017. More information about the property and its upgrades can be found on the UC Funds website. • Roughly $3 million was recently paid for a former sports bar site located at 3673 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile by a Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar franchise owner. Plans are in place for the new eatery to open early next summer. Raymond Faircloth of Delaney Land Realty represented the seller. Tim Harrington with Harrington Realty worked for the buyer. Per Harrington, another 32,000-square-foot site on 1.5 acres is available to be acquired directly behind the property. • Sam Marston Jr. with Marston Real Estate LLC recently signed a lease with Garda World to occupy a 6,000-square-foot office/warehouse space at 2610 Halls Mill Road at the former Foster’s TV & Appliance Repair office. Marston Real Estate LLC represented both parties in the transaction. • Per Stacy Ryals with Hosteeva Realty, some 10 acres of property situated near the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center at 3101 S. McKenzie Highway 59 in Foley was acquired for roughly $1 million by a Texas-based speculator. Steven Harrison with RE/MAX of Gulf Shores represented the buyer. Ryals worked for the seller. 18 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 The city of Mobile launched a new recycling app on America Recycles Day. The free app, Recycle Coach, is now available for download from the iTunes Store, Google Play and can also be accessed online. The app provides information on both recycling and garbage including: localarea trash and garbage collection schedules; the What Goes Where search tool; realtime news updates; and a Report-A-Problem feature. Users can set up reminders on trash and garbage pickups and receive notifications on holiday collection changes. The app also provides articles on recycling, how to reuse materials and other related topics. “In the past, the city has simply not devoted enough resources or attention to recycling, but that is no longer the case,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our goal is to create a more robust recycling program. When recycling is more convenient and less confusing, more people recycle and people who recycle are less tolerant of litter.” The “green” tech rollout is the latest in a series of local efforts to improve recycling in the city of Mobile. Last month, city government launched a new curbside recycling program for LoDa businesses and, to date, 29 business are participating. Last April the city transitioned to single-stream recycling and opened two new recycling locations, near the Mobile Museum of Art and behind Mobile Police headquarters in midtown. “I am thankful for the local business leadership as we create a cleaner, greener community. This support will help us reach our goal to exponentially increase the rate of recycling in Mobile,” Stimpson said. White-Spunner Realty hires Weir, expands into Baldwin White-Spunner Realty recently announced Bowen Weir joined the firm in October as managing director of its Eastern Shore Realty division. A licensed real estate agent, Weir previously worked for a national oil and gas company. He and his family have called Baldwin County home for more than four years. “We welcome the addition of Bowen Weir to the Baldwin county team,” Matt White, president of White-Spunner Realty said. “His background and personality make him an ideal fit for our firm. White-Spunner looks forward to the continued expansion of our staff to serve clients along the Gulf Coast.” Weir earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in business from the University of Memphis. A member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, he is a Certified Commercial Investment Member candidate, a member of the Baldwin County Board of Realtors and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. “I really like the culture at White-Spunner Realty,” Weir said. “With the new bridge coming to allow greater access between Mobile and Baldwin County, it’s really going to open up the market even more.” Weir and his wife, Maggie, have one son, also named Bowen.

CUISINE | THE REVIEW Wild Bowl and Sushi offers quick takeout BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET W hen the word is on the street, it’s usually a good idea to pay attention to the word. Some people make false claims, some keep their mouths shut and a few simply have no idea what they’re talking about. But most of the time when there is smoke, there is fire. There’s been a rumor spreading that Wild Bowl and Sushi needs to be your stop for fast, made-to-order Asian food. I heard this and certainly perked up, always looking for more sushi, yet skeptical about the idea. It wasn’t until downtown food maniac and owner of Rooster’s Latin American restaurant Frankie Little sang its praises that I figured it was time for further investigation. Trusting Little, wanting more, I began to waft my way through the smokescreen that almost threw me off my path. It’s a bit confusing. Wild Bowl and Sushi is a restaurant inside of a restaurant! The parent restaurant is Wild Wing Station #2, which on the website is called Wild Wing Station #1. Even harder to decipher is that Wild Wing Station #1 (per website, not my receipt, which reads #2), located at 1500 Government St. behind Starbucks at Catherine, is the only store out of the five in our area that co-locates with Wild Bowl and Sushi. Forget all of that. At the corner of Catherine and Government there is a chicken wing place with a separate counter that sells Asian food. I was gearing up for my annual Thankstaking — prepping, brining, chopping and getting ready for a huge pre-Thanksgiving turkey day. Knowing I couldn’t handle Americanized comfort food the day prior, I thought it best that the boys and I splurge on some sushi and bowls. Wild Bowl was the perfect mark. From their Facebook page (I’d love to see their website a bit more detailed with prices), I called in a feast to go and was told to give them 15 minutes. When I arrived I only had to wait a couple extra minutes for the finishing touches. You’ll soon see how impressive this turnaround time was. Back at the house, Lucas, Graham and I tore into three bags of plastic containers. We began with Pork Gyoza ($4.99). I call them pot stickers. These were crispy, fried a bit, with a little soy-based dipping sauce on the side. My kids now love pot stickers and I guarantee they’ll never shy away from them at the Chinese buffet again. Their second favorite was the Soft Shell Crab Tempura ($5.99). The light batter was perfect with the soft shell (I usually fry them with a grittier batter) and the accompanying vegetables of carrots, onions, zucchini, mushrooms and broccoli were also a delight. Not every day do my kids get to eat their broccoli fried. They seemed to like it better than steamed. I rarely pass on Tuna Tataki ($7.99), and at that price there was no way I was missing out. Most would call this a very simple interpretation, with the seared tuna barely touching the flame and served over shredded lettuce drizzled with some sort of citrus dressing. There was zero flair, but I needed that tuna. In bigger cities ramen has been a fad for a while. It hasn’t really caught on here, but there are a couple of places serving. Wild Bowl did not disappoint with its Seafood Ramen ($10.99). I watched the guy cook this through the kitchen window and almost decided to eat it on the way home. The broth was served separately for the to-go order and reassembled at the house. Lots of seafood, such as shrimp, scallops and imitation crab, were a joy with green onion, white onion and carrots. On the other end of the noodle spectrum was the Seafood Yaki Udon ($9.99). The seafood was the same as the ramen but the thick udon noodles with mushroom, broccoli, cilantro and cabbage made the experience totally different. I had to at least try one sushi roll. I chose Mexican Orgasm Roll ($11) solely for the name. I didn’t mention what it was called to my children. They don’t care for sushi, proving it again by not being able to finish the one piece they were given. With tempura shrimp and veggies, I should say if this is what an orgasm is like in Mexico I will stay north of the border. It was just a boring roll, not bad, just not anything to write about. The Bibim Bop ($10.99), on the other hand, was the star of the show. This Korean nod was a rice bowl of bulgogi (thinly sliced beef) with zucchini cut crossways, cucumbers cut lengthwise, carrot and onion strips, chopped dark green lettuce and chopped mushrooms. All of this was topped with a sunny side up egg. A small cup of red sauce and instructions to “pour it around and stir it up at the last minute” added to the fun. The sauce, a deep crimson, was sweet at first taste but the heat gained momentum with each passing second. This dish had the most depth of anything we sampled. Of course I only ordered this much so I could sample each section of the menu. If you want to scale down it would be easy to make a meal out of the appetizer section, which includes egg rolls, edamame and soup. I love Korean food and wish we had more of it in Mobile. As good as the rest of the food was I am certain there’s another roll that would restore my faith in their sushi. Lesson learned. People get to running their mouths about an experience and in this case the rumors were true. Give this place a try as soon as you come out of your Thanksgiving food coma. They don’t have turkey rolls. Wild Bowl and Sushi (Wild Wing Station) 1500 Government St., Suite 1 Mobile 36604 251-300-8144 N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave. • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd. • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON E WING HOUSE ($) COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 525-9177 BUCK’S DINER ($) CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER 58 N. Secion St. Fairhope • 928-8521 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 CARPE DIEM ($) DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($) QUICHES & SANDWICHES 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) 195 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 15 N Conception St. • 433-2299 FATHOMS LOUNGE SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 GUMBO SHACK ($-$$) SEAFOOD & SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave •Fairhope • 928-4100 HOOTERS ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 JAMAICAN VIBE ($) MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973 JERSEY MIKE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 JONELLI’S ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 1252 Govenment St.• 301-7556 CONNECTION FROZEN YOGURT ($) HOME COOKING 4054 Government St. • 665-4557 1880 Industrial Pkwy. • 675-2999 CREAM AND SUGAR ($) COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003 DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 D’ MICHAEL’S ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 D NU SPOT ($) HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556 MONTEGO’S ($-$$) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) LODA BIER GARTEN ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 MAMA’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 MARS HILL CAFE ($) MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 MICHELI’S CAFE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) AT FLU CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 THE BLIND MULE ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 THE GALLEY ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 THE HARBERDASHER ($) NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544 NOURISH CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 OLD SHELL GROWLERS ($) GROWLER STATION AND BITES 1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. Daphne • 222-4120 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 13665 N. Wintzell Ave. • 824-1119 TIN ROOF ($-$$) SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US HWY 31 • Spanish Fort• 621-4995 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) TP CROCKMIERS ($) PDQ ($) THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959 BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) 2906 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($) ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 DEW DROP INN ($) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) 22159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D • Daphne • 626-2440 LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454 2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 WEDGIE’S ($) GOURMET GRILLED CHEESE 5955 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6134 WILD WING STATION ($) 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) BARBEQUE & MUSIC Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($) 3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401 DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 ‘CUE SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) BRICK PIT ($) SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) COTTON STATE BBQ ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 SIMPLY SWEET ($) DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739 BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 A LITTLE VINO DOMKE MARKET WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 FOOD PAK FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 POUR BABY WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 ROYAL STREET TAVERN LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155 FIVE ($$) GREAT & QUICK. 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 • DAPHNE • 621-2271 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) LAUNCH ($-$$) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) ISTANBUL GRILL ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157 YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) 85 N. Bancroft St. Fairhope • 990.8883 Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 CORNER 251 ($-$$) NOJA ($$-$$$) BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) 20 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 MEAT BOSS ($) THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526 ROYAL STREET CAFE ($) HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011 BBQ AND MORE Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. • 380-8957 INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191 MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 1539 US HWY 98• 273-3337 FAR EASTERN FARE ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd.• 473-0007 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$) SUSHI BAR 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) BENJAS ($) VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) CHARM ($-$$) SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CHINA DOLL ($) 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077 THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171

FUJI SAN ($) 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947 GOLDEN BOWL ($) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266 THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062 ICHIBAN SUSHI ($) JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 LIQUID ($$) AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) 3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 STIX ($$) 610240 Eastern Shore Blvd. • 621-9088 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414 TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LUCY B. GOODE ($$) GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 JONELLI’S ($) LA ROSSO ($$) COMFORT FOOD 1716 Main St. Ste. C • Daphne • 281-2982 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 265-6550 SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464 MARCOS ($) HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) ISLAND WING CO ($) MIRKO ($$) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 MANCIS ($) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) BAR & GRILL 29740 Urgent Care Dr. • Daphne • 662-9639 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318. THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 MUG SHOTS ($$) PAPA’S PLACE ($$) QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) IS THE GAME ON? ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) GRIMALDI’S ($) Bel Air Mall • 476-2063 GUIDO’S ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 ROOSTER’S ($) LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($) WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 OLÉ MI AMIGO! AZTECAS ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509 CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET IP CASINO: 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) 3050 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 WEMOS ($) SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET HARRAH’S GULF COAST: OLÉ MI AMIGO ($-$$) POOR MEXICAN ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE ISLAND VIEW: PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322 WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14 • Daphne • 625-4695 LA COCINA ($) HEARTY MEXICAN FARE 736 holcombe Ave.• 473-0413 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) BAUMHOWER’S ($) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663 DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) RAVENITE ($) MAMA MIA! ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) SATISFACTION ($-$$) OLD 27 GRILL ($) TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086 FUEGO ($-$$) LOS ARCOS ($) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 SEAFOOD RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) NAVCO PIZZA ($$) PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) EL MARIACHI ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) HARD ROCK CASINO: ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 MEXICAN CUISINE 260 Azalea Rd. • 375-1095 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) 1252 Gov’t St. • 301-7556 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 CINCO DE MAYO ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 SEAFOOD CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD C&G GRILLE ($) LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU PALACE CASINO: 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 MIGNON’S ($$$) STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING STACKED GRILL ($-$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN BEAU RIVAGE: TREASURE BAY: BR PRIME ($$-$$$) THE DEN ($-$$) COAST RESTAURANT ($-$$) CQ ($$-$$$) 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES BURGER, WINGS, PIZZA BLU ($) EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI WIND CREEK CASINO: JIA ($-$$) STALLA ($$) ITALIAN COOKING TERRACE CAFE ($) BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 FIRE ($$-$$$) PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Behold: Serda Brewing’s taproom opens Nov. 25 BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR O WORD OF MOUTH Big news from LoDa Bier Garten, Old Shell Growlers BY ANDY MACDONALD Of course crazy burgers deserve dozens of beer taps, as do pretzels and other bar foods. That’s what we’ve come to expect with LoDa Bier Garten at the corner of Dauphin and Joachim streets. Now West Mobile is getting a taste of what made them famous. LoDa is opening its second location, at the corner of Cottage Hill and Schillinger. You’ll remember that building as the former Hungry Owl. Expect 104 taps, meat from Moseley’s Meats and the same menu as downtown’s LoDa but with the addition of a kid’s menu. The layout of the building creates a more authentic feel of a beer garden — spread out as opposed to the almost vertical feel of the IPA, not West Coast; less bitter, less hoppy.” Beginning on Dec. 4, Serda beers will also be available at numerous bars and restaurants throughout the area through a partnership with Gulf Distributing. Sometime soon after New Year’s, Serda’s plans to have its beers available in bottles as well. The brewery itself will be fully open for business on Nov. 25, with four 60-inch TVs (perfect for watching the Iron Bowl) inside the tap room; a beer garden fronting Government Street, with gas fire pits, wooden tables and padded lounge furniture; as well as a food truck court with Italian lighting and seating to enjoy a bite to eat with your beer. There are water and power hookups for the food trucks, so the noise (from generators) that usually accompanies food trucks will be absent. Serda’s Brewery is also available for private events, and Mahoney said they’ve already heard from people interested in holding parties there. Groups can rent out the beer garden, the tap room, the brew house or the entire brewery for events. The first event hosted at the brewery will be the Alabama Coastal Foundation’s “Connect to Your Coast” fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 30, 4-10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and one dollar from each beer will go to help improve and protect Alabama’s coastal environment. Pay $10 in advance to receive an ACF pint glass for the event by visiting www.joinacf. org/donate. Come out and enjoy the return of fresh, local beer to Mobile! Dauphin Street location. “You will be able to see the kegs and how the draft system works,” owner Matt Golden said. They are very excited about their new Corporate Chef Mark Strickland, who will oversee not only the menus of the two LoDa locations but at Old Shell Growlers as well. Speaking of Old Shell Growlers, they have started a series of monthly wine and beer dinners to showcase Strickland’s talents. “Mark is capable of so much more than what’s on the menu,” continues Golden. “We’re having these dinners so he can stretch his legs a bit.” The dinners are on a Monday, once per month, and alternate between beer pairings and wine pairings. Odd months are beer dinners and the even months will have wine. The best way to keep up with them is via the Facebook page. Sounds delicious. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Photo | Facebook ur long municipal nightmare is almost over. After many promises, stops and starts, and delays, Mobile is about to have its own brewery again! Serda Brewing is ready to open its taproom in the refurbished Goodyear Tire store at 600 Government St. this Saturday, Nov. 25. A week later, on Friday, Dec. 1, there will be a grand opening ceremony, with a ribboncutting, local dignitaries and live music. In between, the brewery will be open its regular hours: MondayThursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. For the first week, Serda’s will offer its four “yearround” beers on tap — its Hook, Line & Lager pilsner, Tidewater Vienna amber, Mobile Bay IPA and Clear Prop porter. In the future, the brewery will feature a selection of unique small-batch brews as well. All of the beers have been crafted by brewmaster Todd Hicks, who previously served as the head brewer at earlier Mobile breweries, including Port City Brewing, Mr. Jim Cannon’s Brewpub and Hurricane Brewing. According to Tim Mahoney, one of the five partners of Serda Brewing (along with Todd Hicks and John, Matt and Ed Serda), “Todd likes to brew with a German slant,” and all of its core beers will be American crafts in a German style — rich in flavor, bold in strength, complex in character. The Mobile Bay IPA, for example, will have a different feel than many of the IPAs people are used to, as Mahoney says it is “a German Serda Brewing is ready to open its taproom in the refurbished Goodyear Tire store at 600 Government St. this Saturday, Nov. 25. Rooster’s Latin American adds specials Just down the street from LoDa Bier Garten is Rooster’s Latin American Food, featuring arguably some of the best tacos in the city. Of course they are cheaper during the authentically alliterative Taco Tuesdays, where the special is $1 off any taco 3-9 p.m. Margarita Mondays are also a thing — get $2 off your tequila drinks in that same timeframe. There’s always something good cooking over there. I don’t want to diminish this place to a glorified taco stand. All of the food is delicious. The tacos are just my favorite. Quick and easy cranberry relish Here’s your last-minute cranberry sauce, more of a relish, served hot. It’s simple, fast and the only expensive ingredient is the half cup of walnuts. It’s Khaki’s recipe. I don’t know the origin, nor can I find this exact one on the internet. In the absence of walnuts use pecans but I recommend you find walnuts. • 1 cup sugar • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon • ½ cup apple juice • 1 medium apple chopped (Granny Smiths are best when cooking) • 1 pound of cranberries • ½ cup walnuts Stir all ingredients except walnuts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 4 minutes. Stir. Microwave another 5 minutes. It will be molten hot. Add the walnuts. I don’t chop them, but I usually squeeze them in my hands to roughly break them up. Serve over anything. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! And don’t forget to recycle.

COVER STORY Senate election charged by sex allegations against Roy Moore T BY JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER he allegations of sexual misconduct Nelson went public with a much more serious allegation against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore — that Moore had sexually assaulted her in 1977 when have continued to balloon, but while the she was a 16-year-old waitress in Gadsden, Alabama. controversy has spurred calls from WashWith help from her high-profile attorney, Gloria ington for Moore to exit the race, his base Allred, Nelson detailed her allegations against Moore at of supporters and Republican leaders in a live press conference in New York City on Nov. 13. Alabama appear undeterred. Then, in reports from The Washington Post and In the past two weeks, nine women have stepped AL.com, four more women came forward with claims forward to make accusations against Moore ranging from about Moore’s past conduct toward them. Some acunwanted romantic attention to outright sexual assault. cused Moore of subjecting them to unwanted advances, In the fallout, the reaction in Alabama and around the and others said they were groped or forcibly kissed country has been mixed. without consent. A number of national GOP leaders were quick to Unlike some of the first reports, which detailed allegadeem Moore “unfit” to serve in the Senate and urged his tions of Moore having sexual contact with girls as young exit from the race so a more palatable candidate might as 14, all of those women were at least 17 during their mount a write-in campaign. Yet others, including the alleged contact with Moore. Alabama Republican Party, have not withdrawn their Moore has flatly denied all of the allegations, and support. in many cases has denied ever knowing the women State Party Chairman Terry Lathan broke an unusuwho’ve made them. However, Moore’s camp has also ally long public silence last week mounted an offense against Nelto say that “Alabamians [would] be son’s claim that Moore signed her the ultimate jury in this election — high school yearbook prior to her not the media or those from afar.” alleged sexual assault. “Moore has vehemently denied During her press conference, the allegations made against him Nelson produced a 1977 Gadsden THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE and deserves to be presumed inHigh School yearbook she claims nocent of the accusations unless Moore signed with a message readTO MAKE THEIR OWN proven otherwise,” Lathan wrote ing: “To a sweeter, more beautiful JUDGMENTS ABOUT ROY girl I could not say ‘Merry Christin a prepared statement. “He will continue to take his case straight to mas’ — Christmas 1977. Love, MOORE; THEY’RE GOING the people of Alabama.” Roy Moore D.A. 12-22-77 Olde The idea that “the people of TO HAVE TO MAKE THEIR Hickory House.” Alabama will make the decision” Attorney Phillip L. Jauregui, OWN JUDGMENTS ABOUT who represented Moore during the has been echoed by many in the political sphere, and with the electwo cases that led to his two removDOUG JONES. tion just weeks away and Moore als from the Alabama Supreme showing no interest in stepping Court, has publicly questioned the aside, Alabama voters do appear to authenticity of that signature and be the only ones holding the gavel. Nelson’s claim she hadn’t seen Moore since he allegedly abused her. Jauregui says the pair had contact in a 1999 divorce Allegations and responses action Nelson filed against an ex-husband that was asTroubles began for Moore when a Nov. 10 Washsigned to Moore during his tenure as an Etowah County ington Post article detailed personal accounts from four judge. Allred has since claimed there was no contact women claiming the Senate hopeful pursued sexual or during the case because it was dismissed without an inromantic relationships with them in the late ‘70s, when person hearing. he worked in the Etowah County District Attorney’s Last week, Jauregui specifically focused on the letters office. They would have been teenagers at the time, and “D.A.” that follow Moore’s purported signature in the Moore in his early 30s. yearbook — letters Nelson and Allred suggested might However, the real pressure for Moore to exit the race have stood for “District Attorney” even though Moore didn’t take off until Anniston resident Beverly Young was only an assistant district attorney at the time. “Moore said he can’t ever remember signing his name with ‘D.A.’ after it, but he had seen it before,” Jauregui said. “When [Moore] was on the bench, his assistant, Dilbert Adams, would stamp his signature on documents and then put a capital ‘D.A.,’ and that’s exactly how it appears on the divorce decree that Judge Moore signed dismissing [her] divorce action.” Jauregui demanded Allred release Nelson’s yearbook to a neutral custodian so it could be evaluated by handwriting experts to see whether the signature is “genuine or a fraud.” He also said Moore’s team hoped to test the ink in hopes of determining how long it has been on the page. Allred has not released the book and has told the national press she will only do so if the Senate Judiciary Committee or Select Committee on Ethics conducted a hearing on Nelson’s allegations against Moore. Allred claims to have requested such a hearing, though there’s been no indication one is being considered or could even be scheduled prior to the Dec. 12 election. On Twitter, Moore has counted each day since his campaign made that request in writing over the weekend: “Day 5 of New York attorney Gloria Allred’s refusal to turn over her fake yearbook for third-party examination.” Another of the campaign’s targets has been the media, threatening The Washington Post and AL.com with lawsuits, although no action appears to have been taken and both publications have continued to stand by their reporting on Moore. Moore’s wife, Kayla, has also made complaints on social media about reporters “calling and harassing anyone that has had any contact” with her. Those comments refer to requests made by a Washington Post reporter gathering sources for a potential profile piece on Kayla. Kayla shared messages friends had received seeking information about her, which included the requesting reporter’s unredacted contact information. The campaign has since set up a portal on its website encouraging people to report “improper contact” from journalists. A divided party The response from Republicans has been fractured, to say the least. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who openly supported Moore’s primary opponent Sen. Luther Strange, has called for Moore to step aside, joining at least half a dozen other current Republican senators. Moore has fired back, saying it’s McConnell who should step down because he has “failed conservatives.” Even Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said Moore should “seriously consider dropping out.” He then doubled down last week when he told reporters in Washington he would “absolutely not” vote for Moore and would instead write in the name of a “distinguished Republican” on Dec. 12. Moore, however, has painted his critics in the GOP as “establishment Republicans” and recently accused them of “colluding with the ObamaClinton Machine” in a fundraising plea to his supporters after the Republican National Committee pulled its support from Alabama race. One person who has been uncharacteristically quiet about the situation is President Donald Trump, who built a brand weighing in on politics via his personal Twitter account. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said Trump finds the allegations “very troubling” but believes “the people of Alabama should make the decision.” Trump, however, has not personally spoken about the situation and has denied direct requests from the media to do so. He did, however, Tweet about similar allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Democratic Sen. Al Franken just hours after they were first reported last week. While Moore’s national support may be waning, his base of support in Alabama appears to have been galvanized by the allegations, which many have repeatedly characterized as a “desperate attempt” to derail a campaign that was polling far ahead of its competition just weeks ago. Moore has called a number of campaign events anchored by those supporters since, the most recent of which occurred last Friday in Mont- N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

gomery. There, dozens of women from Alabama and beyond — many of whom have known Moore for years — gathered to speak on his behalf. Ann Eubank, who is heavily involved with several conservative groups in Alabama, told the crowd Moore was the “closest thing any of us has ever seen to a Founding Father.” “A court of law is the proper venue for these allegations, not the media. If allegations alone are enough to step down, then the halls of Congress should be empty,” Eubank said. “This election puts the Senate balance at critical mass, and a Democrat must not be seated. If these women are not telling the truth and Roy Moore is defeated, Alabama is the victim.” To cheers from the crowd, Eubank also threatened Alabama Republicans who would dare pull their support from the party’s nominee, saying Moore supporters and conservative voters would “revolt” and it would “be bad for the party in next year’s statewide election.” While the state Republican party has clearly stated its continued support for Moore, Alabama’s GOP House delegation has yet to clarify whether its endorsement from October still stands. Last week, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope, released a prepared statement mentioning the allegations while avoiding any clarity on whether they had affected his support for Moore. “Frankly, I don’t think the people of Alabama want me, any national politician or the national news media telling them what to think or how to vote,” Byrne wrote. “The decision is ultimately up to the people of Alabama to evaluate the information they have before them and make an informed decision.” More locally, the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee doesn’t appear to have taken an official public position, though posts on its social media accounts give the impression the group’s support of Moore has not changed in light of the sexual misconduct allegations. Calls to Chairman John Skipper seeking comment on the matter were not immediately returned, though Skipper previously said he thinks the accusations are “bunk” — claiming that if they were true, Moore’s opponents would have used them during the GOP primary. In a rally of support last week in Mobile, supporters made one thing clear: they were standing with Moore despite what anyone else thinks. P.J. Owens told Lagniappe she couldn’t vote for Doug Jones because she believes he’s a socialist. “All Democrats are either ignorant or evil,” she said, noting Jones’ stance on abortion. “Look at the platform.” Others, however, weren’t as strongly opposed to their Democratic counterparts. Donna Rodriguez repeatedly said the party of Doug Jones isn’t evil. She simply doesn’t believe the women who’ve come forward to accuse his opponent just weeks before the Dec. 12 election. “I don’t believe for a second that he abused anybody,” Rodriguez said of Moore. “My hope is people will see through the charade. This is an important seat that we need to hold.” Rodriguez also appeared to defend Moore’s purported interest in younger women, which is one element of the allegations Moore has not vehemently denied. Forty years ago, Rodriguez said, girls dated older guys. “Girls got married out of high school,” she added. If the abuse allegations against Moore could be proven, Rodriguez said, she’d feel differently. However, she and some other local Republicans believe the accusations are the work of the the national GOP, which left the area when the accusations began. “He’s not McConnell’s guy, and I think this is a message to [Steve] Bannon to back off,” Rodriguez said of the controversial former White House adviser who declared war on establishment Republicans after his unceremonious ousting from Trump’s inner circle. Rodriguez said national Republicans abandoning Moore caused a groundswell of local volunteer support from people who, like her, who are eager to help the GOP candidate — adding that the change since then has been both noticeable and positive. Another volunteer, Matt Carroll, blamed the allegations on what he described as “the Republican wing of the Democratic Party,” though he doesn’t believe they’ve hurt Moore’s base of support. “I think the support is still strong,” Carroll said. “He’s got the best base of anybody. He’d give [former Sen. Jeff] Sessions and Shelby a run for their money.” Most Democrats focusing on Jones When the allegations against Moore first went public, Democratic challenger and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones said he 24 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 wanted to keep the focus on his campaign and “kitchen table issues” such as health care and the economy. Jones said he would leave it to other people to “bring up the issues of the day,” though his campaign released an ad vaguely alluding to the allegations against Moore. “They’re going to have to make their own judgments about Roy Moore; they’re going to have to make their own judgments about Doug Jones,” Jones said last week. The allegations against Moore have purportedly led to an increase in the Jones campaign’s fundraising, though the latest campaign finance records won’t be filed until December. It’s also led to some small gains for Jones, according to some statewide polls. While the noise surrounding Moore’s campaign has taken some of the focus off Jones, some argue that could be a good thing in a deeply red state such as Alabama. Wayne Flynt, professor emeritus of history at Auburn University, said last week the “best thing the national Democratic Party can do is to stay out of the race,” and aside from events with former Vice President Joe Biden and civil rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, Jones seems to have heeded that advice. Like some in the GOP, though, a number of Democrats have called on Moore to exit the race, including Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Montgomery, who took to Twitter over the weekend to say she believes the women “who have bravely come forward” with accusations against the Senate hopeful. “Roy Moore should drop out of the Senate race,” Sewell wrote. “As Alabamians we should send a clear message that we have zero tolerance for sexual abuse and predatory behavior!” Mobile County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Vivian Beckerle told Lagniappe Jones’ local supporters plan to stay the course and let Republicans worry about Moore, saying, “It’s an important issue, but it’s theirs to resolve.” “I’m sure some have left [Moore’s] camp, but we know he’ll obviously still have his staunch supporters,” Beckerle continued. “There will be some folks right there with him on election day, but we’re turning out voters as well, and we’ll see where the votes fall.” Dale Liesch contributed to this report.

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE Political corruption saga at Ben May Library BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S kulduggery will be afoot in the Ben May Public Library (701 Government St.) on Dec. 3. It will flicker across darkened Bernheim Hall for all to see. “This looks like something out of a Third World country. It’s stunning how deep it all goes,” Steve Wimberly said. The film is “Atticus v. The Architect,” a 106-minute journey through alleged political dirty tricks. Wimberly is executive producer for the initial documentary of his company Peppertree Films. At its core is political corruption Wimberly allegedly found while researching the prosecution of former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman. In 2006, the native Mobilian and notable Democrat was convicted on federal felony corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison. A 20-year veteran of television and film production, Wimberly was tantalized by a “mutual friend” of his and Siegelman’s. Interest piqued, the filmmaker actively researched and created the film starting in 2014. “It took over a year and a half to really get the background because the case is so complex and deals with so many levels of corruption,” Wimberly said. The vagaries as he told them revolve Republican political consultant and former George W. Bush administration official Karl Rove and links to Heart of Dixie GOP figures. Chief among those are political operative and former Rove associate Bill Canary and his wife, Leura, the federal prosecutor who indicted Siegelman. “We have people in the film who were there and said MAC to hold December roundtables a meeting was set up and the sole purpose was to railroad Siegelman into jail because they couldn’t beat him at the polls. That meeting included Karl Rove, [lobbyist] Jack Abramoff, [convicted political operative] Michael Scanlon, Bill Canary and Bob Riley,” Wimberly said. He claimed the project’s name was Operation 2010. The title was from a goal “to have taken over all three branches of Alabama government” by 2010. Why would a national player like Karl Rove be interested in Alabama politics? Bearing in mind the state’s long history of single-party rule, its comfort with the problems accompanying such lack of oversight and Alabama’s natural conservatism, why would dirty tricks be needed to effect these changes? “That’s a great question. Maybe you could look at it as low-hanging fruit,” Wimberly said. He also attributes Rove’s previous ties to Canary as motivation. Wimberly also claimed a Siegelman juror contacted other jurors via email to lobby for a guilty verdict. He said she had ulterior motives. “She went to the prosecutor after the case and said, ‘I’m going to law school, give me a job. I voted guilty and helped,’” Wimberly said. “Now she works for [Special Prosecution Division Chief] Matt Hart as a state prosecutor.” The producer has tapped out personal resources making the film. He crowdsourced part of it and is using that avenue for promotional funds. Wimberly has screened the work in Atlanta, in Birmingham’s Alabama Theater and at various venues around the SKULDUGGERY WILL BE AFOOT IN THE BEN MAY PUBLIC LIBRARY (701 GOVERNMENT ST.) ON DEC. 3. IT WILL FLICKER ACROSS DARKENED BERNHEIM HALL FOR ALL TO SEE. ” the information we had. I would love to get his take on it.” The filmmaker maintains his work isn’t partisan. One name that emerged was Obama-era U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his private work with a Washington, D.C., firm that represented Rove. “It’s not a pro-Siegelman documentary, no matter what people would like to believe. It’s fair and balanced because we do uncover Democratic corruption in it as well,” Wimberly said. The film begins at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and are available online at Eventbrite. In the Nov. 16 conversation, Wimberly had cryptic news. “I was told two hours ago there will be federal indictments from the investigative work we did, from the film. It will bring about indictments soon, probably before the movie comes to Mobile,” Wimberly said. Despite prodding, he revealed nothing else. ing to improve its online calendar interface and accessibility in Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and a cash bar is available. time for a new website due to roll out soon. For more information, call 251-459-2298, go to mojojazz. “We need to improve our messaging and make people realize org or email mobilejazz@bellsouth.net. this is like a chamber of commerce for the arts,” Teague said. MOJO sounds the horn for trumpet legends Aside from the saxophone, no instrument has as close an association with jazz as the trumpet. From the brightness of Louis Armstrong, the soaring virtuosity of Dizzy Gillespie, the spare tenderness of Chet Baker or the whispery efficiency of Miles Davis, a galaxy of jazz stars have coaxed a multitude of human emotion from its bell. On Monday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m., the Chip Herrington Quintet will salute trumpet legends in the monthly offering from the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). The post-Thanksgiving evening also includes MOJO’s lightning-quick annual general meeting, in which a slate of officers and board members will be elected. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Holiday fun for furry friends The Baldwin County Humane Society is putting art in the spotlight with its 22nd annual Christmas by the Bay event on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. when political cartoonist J.D. Crowe serves as emcee. The winner of the Mobile Arts Council’s 2017 Arty Award for Visual Artist will unspool his caustic wit in helping raise funds for the volunteer-driven agency that relies entirely on donations. The Sicily Swing Trio will supply musical entertainment. Tamara’s will provide food. Also on hand will be some adoptable rescue animals. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door and available at brownpapertickets.com. For more information, call 251-928-4585. ARTSGALLERY The Mobile Arts Council (318 Dauphin St.) will host a pair of organizational roundtable discussions aimed at coalescing the Mobile Bay artistic community and improving MAC’s presence. All arts organizations and their members are welcome to attend, regardless of their membership status with MAC. The first meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.. The second is Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. MAC Director Shellie Teague said the aim is hold these powwows quarterly to coordinate needs and services. She pointed to performing-arts organizations’ overlapping seasons and issues with fundraising as an example. “We’re trying to become a more unified voice for the arts community,” Teague said. “This hasn’t been done in a few years and we need to hear pros and cons from the artists. We also want to know how to improve MAC membership, how to make it more valuable.” Teague pointed to nuts and bolts issues as well. MAC is try- state. One scheduled showing at Montgomery’s Capri Theater hit a snag. “Leura Canary is a board member for the Capri and she had it blocked or banned from being played there. We wound up booking it in a larger theater and we almost filled it up,” Wimberly said. The substitute was Troy University’s 1,200-seat Davis Theater. Artifice asked if Wimberly was familiar with former Mobile journalist Eddie Curran’s lengthy book on Siegelman, “The Governor of Goat Hill.” It was compiled through years of covering the now-convicted politico’s career and Curran maintains Seigelman’s guilt. “I read parts of [his book] but we didn’t reach out to Eddie,” Wimberly said. “We based everything on the evidence, on our investigative work, and let it stand on what we found. I have read parts of his book and it differs greatly from

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

“The way we clicked, with our voices being so similar, everything flowed together real nice, not to mention that he’s a hell of a harp player,” Burford said. “We just had this instant chemistry.” This chemistry pressed the duo to move past their set of covers. Burford said that a breakup inspired him to sit down and pen the band’s first original, “Heartache Is a Hell of a Drug,” which ver the past three years, Delta Smoke has spread its homegrown will be included on their debut. When he approached Johnson with his concept, acoustic goodness across the Burford said things started flowing. “Heartache Is Mobile Bay area. Crowds have been mesmerized by Jake Burford a Hell of a Drug” established a trademark sound for Delta Smoke. This song begins with Burford’s (guitar/vocals) and Kyle Johnson’s (harmonica/vocals) musical acoustic guitar cradling his and Johnson’s downhome country harmonies in an embrace of soulful chemistry through their setlist of covers. blues. Afterward, the track drops into a smooth, The public will soon see another facet of this sultry groove accented by the duo’s impeccable duo’s talent, as Delta Smoke releases its first original album early next year. Burford and Johnson vocal work and Johnson’s skillful slides across the harmonica. accomplished this with the help of a number of Right after this song was written, Burford says notable local musicians. that the two decided to include it at their next show. A debut release of original The positive response from material seems like the next their audience pushed Delta step in a legacy that began on Smoke forward. Burford says the causeway. this form of artistic expression Three years ago, Burford was addictive, especially given focused on solo performances. The guitarist was DELTA SMOKE PRIDES ITSELF the ease with which they wrote songs. playing what seemed like a ON BRINGING AUDIENCES “We like to get into a typical gig at Café Del Rio relaxed atmosphere and get a when he decided to add a INTO ANOTHER WORLD, BOTH good rhythm on the guitar and little variety to his set with a come up with a good melody,” guest appearance by Johnson EMOTIONALLY AND MENBurford said. “Whenever we on harmonica. When Johnson TALLY. THE WARM, INTIMATE write a song, we try to go from took the stage, Burford said it personal experience and stuff ignited a spontaneous musiATMOSPHERE OF MANCI’S we can relate to that other cal chemistry that begged for people can relate to and let it all exploration. SHOULD PROVIDE A PRIME flow together.” “He came up there and ENVIRONMENT TO EXPERIWhen the two decided it played a few songs and was was time for an album, Burford like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna ENCE THESE SONGS IN A says they looked to one of their get off the stage, if you’re favorite local acts, The Mulready,’” Burford said. “I said, LIVE SETTING. ligan Brothers. Both Burford ‘Naw, I want for you to stay and Johnson love the musical for this whole show.’ We qualities The Mulligan Brothers ended up playing the whole display on their studio tracks. With this in mind, show together and had a great night. We ended up they approached Mulligan Brothers drummer Greg making some awesome music.” DeLuca for his assistance in laying down tracks. Even though he continued with solo performances, Burford began to explore the possibility of Burford says he and Johnson felt DeLuca could help a duo project involving Johnson. Burford was taken them maintain their musical persona as an acoustic duo on a studio release. not only with Johnson’s skills on the harmonica, “They [The Mulligan Brothers] put out that but also with their combined vocal work. This was vibe that we’re looking for,” Burford said. “Greg is Burford’s first experience with vocal harmonies, talented on so many different levels. I met him one and for him, this aspect of their combined efforts night at Brickyard, and he was playing with Josh was artistically refreshing. MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Causeway gig gave birth to Delta Smoke Band: Delta Smoke Date: Friday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), www.mancisantiqueclub.com Tickets: Free O Photo | Provided 28 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 JAKE BURFORD AND KYLE JOHNSON FIRST PLAYED TOGETHER AS DELTA SMOKE THREE YEARS AGO. THEY ARE PREPARING TO RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM EARLY NEXT YEAR. Ewing. I met him before we were supposed to get together for lunch to talk about the album. He was just a super nice guy. As soon as I met him, it was a no-brainer.” When they entered the studio, Delta Smoke decided they would explore their established sound with a few additional players. For this task, Burford and Johnson looked no farther than Mobile. DeLuca added his drums and bass to several songs. Mulligan Brothers bassist Ben Leininger also contributed bass tracks. The Red Field’s guitarist Caleb Murph was also tapped to add lead guitar. For Delta Smoke, the addition of players to their original tracks was a new aspect they may explore further in the future. However, the two are quick to admit they do not want to lose the organic acoustic vibe that gave birth to Delta Smoke. “We at least want to hire a drummer and bass player to start off to keep the momentum going at the shows,” Burford said. “We would be able to break back and do acoustic stuff as well, but we would like to have a rhythm section behind us and maybe hire a keys player. That will be later on down the road. Delta Smoke will always be Kyle and Jake.” Lagniappe was able to obtain a rough mix of “Heartache Is a Hell of a Drug.” While the rest of the album is still being mixed, Burford did provide Lagniappe readers with a preview of other tracks from the album. The album’s title track, “Love & Company,” is a song about meeting a woman who is “going to be trouble and turn your world upside down.” “Road Less Traveled” is dedicated to Johnson’s wife. Burford says “Ramblin’ Feeling” has a nice chop and a good bounce. Overall, Delta Smoke cannot wait to receive more feedback on its original material. Until the album’s release at the beginning of 2018, the duo encourages the public to sample their original tunes performed live. Delta Smoke prides itself on bringing audiences into another world, both emotionally and mentally. The warm, intimate atmosphere of Manci’s should provide a prime environment to experience these songs in a live setting.

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BRIEFS Miracle on Dauphin Street BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Chevelle, 10 Years and Aeges Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29, with doors at 6:30 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $33-$55, available at Soul Kitchen, its website, Mellow Mushroom or by calling 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Wikipedia | Chevelle W hen the holiday season falls upon the Azalea City, Soul Kitchen collaborates with radio station WTKX 101.5 FM for the “Miracle on Dauphin Street” concert series. For Christmas 2017, Soul Kitchen and TK-101 are giving the public three big Yuletide shows over three consecutive weeks. The first in the series will feature a triumvirate of bands that should satiate local rockers. Chevelle will be visiting for the holidays and bringing their tour mates with them. For more than 20 years, this group has used relentless touring and releases to maintain its loyal following. “The North Corridor” is Chevelle’s latest offering. This album perpetuates the powerful rhythms and crunchy riffs that have made them stand out in the world of modern rock. This album is merciless in its delivery. Even “Punchline” embodies a hidden fire of intensity within its slower meter. The band 10 Years will be joining Chevelle on the evening’s lineup. This Knoxville rock outfit will regale the crowd with tracks from its new album “(How to Live) As Ghosts,” using the epic grandeur of its modern rock to keep the energy high. Aeges will open the evening with a contrasting rock sound that blends cleans vocals with a raunchy, fuzzy guitar style. De-stress-a-thon Band: Plastik Panther presents Black Friday Date: Friday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., 251-694-6853 Tickets: $5 (21 and up) / $10 (18 and up), available at the door For many, Christmas can be a bit stressful, with holiday merriment tempered by the arrival of Black Friday and consumer madness. Those looking to release their holiday stress should finish up their shopping and head to The Blind Mule, where Plastik Panther has lined up a cavalcade of underground music from the Southeast to help exorcise any stress invoked by the craziest shopping day of the year. Azalea City band Future Hate will be on hand, with a vehement, female-fronted punk sound that has earned the group followers from Mobile to Japan. Hailing from Citronelle, The Dead Lizards will take blues into the pits of hell with a progressive sound that brings punk into the classic genre. Pensacola’s Nail Club will add a futuristic infusion of minimalist electronic goodness. Atlanta’s Death Domain will use its dark electronica to complement Nail Club. With what they describe as “mowave,” Thee Fugless completes this underground mix. Daft Punk tribute Band: Black Friday Dance Party: A Tribute to Daft Punk Date: Friday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $5 at the door After spending the day filling Christmas wish lists, the masses are invited to The Merry Widow to dance away their cares. Riot Dance Party will be using The Merry Widow for its Black Friday Dance Party, paying homage to one of EDM’s most prolific and popular projects: Daft Punk. Since the late ‘90’s, French EDM duo Daft Punk has taken EDM deeper into the mainstream. While this band’s catalog boasts four releases, its influence can be witnessed in artists ranging from N.E.R.D. to LCD Soundsystem. One of the unique aspects of EDM is a DJ’s ability to add their own touch to any piece of music. For this event, Riot Dance has tapped Mick Swagger and STRAGEROVER to provide their interpretations of Daft Punk’s catalog. This electrified lineup will also include Azalea City favorite DJ Charles III mixing and mashing Daft Punk tracks. This trio will not stop at Daft Punk. The crowd can expect beats and bass drops to be peppered through a selection of house, hip-hop and pop hit from the past three decades. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | November 22 - November 28 WED. NOV 22 Big Beach Brewing— Squirrel Mullet, 6:30p Bluegill— Matt Neese Blues Tavern— Art, 8p Callaghan’s— Phil and Stan Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ, 9p El Camino— David Shivers Jr Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p// Hartbreak Hill w/ Rhonda Hart, 6p//// Woody and Scott, 8p//// Johnny B Duo. 10:15p Le Bouchon— John Cochran, 7p Listening Room— Red Clay Strays Lulu’s— Lee Yankie, 5p Manci’s— Robert Sully, 7:30p Mellow Mushroom (midtown) — Marcus Elizondo, 6p THUR. NOV 23 Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8:30p Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ, 10p Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// Dave McCormick, 2p/// Hung Jury, 5:30p//// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, James Daniel and Mel Knapp, 6p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10p//// Jo Jo Pres, 10:15p Manci’s— Ross Newell and Josh Ewing FRI. NOV 24 All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Beau Rivage— Martina McBride, 8p Bluegill— Lee Tankee, 12p// Sucker Punch with Paul Sheuler, 6p Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band, 9p El Camino— Light Travelers Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell and Darrel Roberts, 2p// Lee Yankie, 5p/// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 6p//// Brian Hill Duo, 7p//// Yeah, Probably, 10p//// Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 9:30p The Hook Marina & Grill— Keith “Mailman” Burns, 6p IP Casino— Tape Face, 8p Listening Room— The Chip Herrington Jazz Quinet Lulu’s— Jeri, 5p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Blue Bicycle, 8p Manci’s— Delta Smoke Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — C Dub and the Money Monies, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Stephen Sylvester Duo, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — The Dunaway Brothers Off the Hook— Keith Mailman Burns, 6p Soul Kitchen— Juvenille, J-Simon, Pikasso Enrun, SpankLee, 10p SAT. NOV 25 Beau Rivage— Family Movie Night, 6p Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Cary Liane Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato & Lucky Doggs, 9p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan, 10p Felix’s— Bust Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 11a// Big Muddy, 1p/// Al and Cathy, 2p//// The Big Earl Show, 5:30p//// Last Honky Tonk, 6p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Brandon White Duo, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces, 9:30p The Hook Marina & Grill— Songwriters Night, 4p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Off the Hook — Songwriters Night, 5p Top of the Bay— Whyte Caps SUN. NOV 26 Big Beach Brewing— Mac Walter, 3p Bluegill— Stephen Sylvester, 12p// Redfield, 6p Blues Tavern— John Hall Jam, 6p Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Jason Justice, 1:30p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Zach Diedrich, 8p//// Albert Simpson, 10:15p Frog Pond— Daddy// Will Kimbrough, Molly Thomas, John Calvin Abney, Andrew Duhon, Gram Res, 2p Joe Cain Cafe— Lee Yankie Lulu’s— Steve Wilkerson, 1p// Cadillac Attack, 5p Old 27 Grill— Lisa Zanghi, 11:30a Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p MON. NOV 27 Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p// Cathy Pace, 6p/// Bruce Smelley, 8p//// Petty and Pace, 10:15p TUE. NOV 28 Bluegill— David Chastang Butch Cassidy’s— Pete and Charlie Young Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan, 10p Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— T. Bone Montgomery, 2p// Perdido Brothers, 6p/// Dave McCormick, 8p//// Kevin Swanson, 10:15p Live Bait— Brandon Styles, 7p Lulu’s— Rebecca Barry, 5p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Andrew Ayers, 6p Old 27 Grill— Elise Taylor, 6:30p Saenger— Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

FILMTHE REEL WORLD “Florida Project’ views homelessness at utopia’s door O BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655 ne of the best-reviewed films of the year is opening this week. “The Florida Project” is the story of a young girl and her young mom living in a cheap motel on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World. The star, Brooklyn Prince, has been called the best child actor in years, while Willem Dafoe’s performance has been called the best of his career. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who operates on a micro-budget, states that in this film he sought to draw attention to the nation’s “hidden homeless.” One reviewer said “The Florida Project” is a “must-see work” due to the “mesmerizing performances” and the “truthfulness of its characters.” “The Florida Project” opens Nov. 24 at The Crescent Theater. A stylized, interesting beginning eventually gives way to an amusing but predictable action film in “Baby Driver,” a non-comedy from the great Edgar Wright, whose “Cornetto trilogy” of films with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are among the best comedies in recent years. Those films mine some of the best- known tropes of mainstream genres, such as zombie films and buddy cop films, and engage with clichés in clever and amusing ways. “Baby Driver,” however, is basically a straight take on a car chase flick. It’s exciting in its way, but it is not unexpectedly energetic like those comedies are. The story of a reluctant kid forced to use his spectacular driving skills in the service of a bad guy to whom he owes money (Kevin Spacey! I guess this is one of the last flicks we’ll be seeing his face in.), Baby Driver is forced into the proverbial final job and you’ll never guess how it goes down. He’s surrounded by thieves played by Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, and the fact that both of those actors use an extra consonant at the end of their last names is more interesting than the characters they create on-screen. Hamm is a commanding presence, but just making Don Draper look freaky with tattoos isn’t enough. Baby is a quiet cipher, which is convenient since he is portrayed by the blandly cute Ansel Elgort, who does a super job of showing no emotion the entire time. He is never without his earbuds, and his soundtrack is the film’s soundtrack. This gimmick gets things started nicely, as Baby almost dances down the street after a job, suggesting that this film will bring a fluid, dynamic visual style to the kind of movie that would have to be highly choreographed. It seemed Wright would be taking this chase movie to the next level. As the plot continues, however, “Baby Driver” stays on the same level as any other well-made crime caper, albeit one with an extra-good soundtrack. As Baby reveals hints of his traumatized past that led him to a life of crime, we build sympathy for the kid, but it is a classic example of being told, rather than shown, what Baby is really like. He meets a beautiful girl (Lily James) in the diner where he hangs out, and tries to elude Spacey’s demands, but they just keep pulling him back in. The film ends in a long, admittedly cool series of action that is full of standard movie double crossing, shootouts and explosions. As an action movie, “Baby Driver” is good, but as an action movie directed by Edgar Wright, it is disappointing. “Baby Driver” is currently available to rent. RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 Photos | A24 / Walt Disney Studios “The Florida Project,” starring Willem Dafoe and Brooklyn Prince, follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadow of Disney World. “Coco” is Disney/Pixar’s story of aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, entering the Land of the Dead to work out the mystery. NEW IN THEATERS EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. COCO Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician in the latest from Disney/ Pixar. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. All listed multiplex theaters. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 NOW PLAYING JUSTICE LEAGUE All listed multiplex theaters. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS All listed multiplex theaters. LBJ AMC Wharf, Cobb Pinnacle 14 DADDY’S HOME 2 All listed multiplex theaters. THOR: RAGNAROK All listed multiplex theaters. A BAD MOM’S CHRISTMAS All listed multiplex theaters. VICTORIA AND ABDUL Cobb Pinnacle 14 LET THERE BE LIGHT AMC Mobile 16 JIGSAW All listed multiplex theaters. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE All listed multiplex theaters. GEOSTORM Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema HAPPY DEATH DAY All listed multiplex theaters. THE FOREIGNER All listed multiplex theaters. THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME Regal Mobile Stadium 18 AMERICAN MADE Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema, AMC Classic Wharf 15 IT All listed multiplex theaters. MARSHALL AMC Mobile 16, AMC Jubilee Square 12

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS NOVEMBER 22, 2017 - NOVEMBER 28, 2017 GENERAL INTEREST Farmers market Shop the farmers market at Providence Hospital every Wednesday through Dec. 6, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Providence Hospital, Parking Lot F. Call 251-266-3501. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. “Christmas Nights of Lights” Through Jan. 1, “Christmas Nights of Lights” is at Hank Aaron Stadium, 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd. The show is nightly at dusk until 10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person. Feast of Christ the King The Archdiocese of Mobile will celebrate the annual Feast of Christ the King at 10:30 a.m. in Bienville Square on Sunday, Nov. 26. The procession will walk west on Dauphin Street to Cathedral Square. Upon conclusion, all will enter the CathedralBasilica of the Immaculate Conception, where Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Lights of love Join Santa Claus, Ronald McDonald and other characters Tuesday, Nov. 28, as USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital holds its 6th annual “Lights of Love Winter Wonderland” and tree lighting ceremony. Free; begins at 4:30 p.m. at the hospital, 1700 Center St., Mobile. Orange Beach Tree Lighting Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 5:30 p.m., gather at The Wharf for the tree lighting with live music, children’s activities and more. Visit ALWharf.com. Photo | Facebook Poarch Creek Pow Wow The Poarch Band of Creek Indians invite you to the 47th annual Thanksgiving Day Pow Wow at the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation in Atmore, Nov. 23-24; $5 for ages 11 and up, free for age 10 and under. Gates open at 10 a.m. both days. All are welcome. Gem and mineral show Mobile Rock and Gem Society’s annual Rock, Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show is at the Abba Shrine Center, 7701 Hitt Road, Friday, Nov. 24, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit mobilerockandgem.com for more information. Shop Small Business Saturday On Nov. 25, support Mobile’s local, independent retailers on Small Business Saturday. Several downtown and area merchants will be participating with special deals and giveaways. Cascading Chrysanthemums at Bellingrath The 54th annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums, the nation’s largest outdoor display of the signature blooms of the season, is set throughout Bellingrath Gardens’ 65 acres, through Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details, visit bellingrath. org or call 251-459-8864. “Magic Christmas in Lights” Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s 21st season of “Magic Christmas in Lights” will run 5-9 p.m. nightly Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. For details or to order tickets, visit www.bellingrath.org. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Health fair A health fair will be hosted by Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy and Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 109 S. Cedar St. Free blood pressure and blood glucose checks, diabetes and stroke education. Bring medications for a medication safety check. Call 251-432-4111, ext. 109. Socks for seniors Connie Hudson Senior Center is accepting donations of socks for senior citizens. All donations — new and packaged — must be dropped off by Monday, Dec. 11, at 3201 Hillcrest Road. Call 251-602-4963. TOPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort Presbyterian Church. Call 251-625-6888. Toastmasters Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters. org for more information. FUNDRAISERS Outsiders Ball Outsiders Presents will host the Inaugural Outsiders Ball at the Mobile Civic Center Theater Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band will be teaming up with special guests Eric Krasno, George Porter Jr., Marcus King, Ivan Neville, Jennifer Hartswick and The Jake Peavy Foundation to raise money for disaster relief. Visit www. outsiderspresents.com. Turkey trot The 2017 Turkey Trot for Hope & Gobble Wobble will be held Thursday, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m. at Spanish Plaza, 449 Government St. Turkey Trot benefits Camp Rap-AHope. Visit Eventbrite.com. ARTS “Live at Five” “Live at Five” presents Eric Erdman and Friends on Friday, Nov. 24, in the Halstead Amphitheater at Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. Free admission. Donations accepted at the door to benefit future concerts. Last Friday Art Night Dauphin Island Art Gallery is where it’s happening on the Island on the last Friday of each month. Last Friday Art Night features local art and history, food, beverages, music and socializing. Dauphin Island Art Gallery is located at 918 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-3300. MUSEUMS “Posing Beauty in African-American Culture” An exhibition at Mobile Museum of Art explores the understanding of how African and African-American beauty has been represented through a diverse range of media. Through Jan. 21. Visit mobilemuseumofart.com. “Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!” The insatiable curiosity of Curious George — the little monkey who has captured the imagination and hearts of millions of children and adults for 65 years — comes to life at Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” is a first-of-its-kind film for IMAX and giant-screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center through Jan. 7. Visit exploreum.com. “Right on Course” The United States Sports Academy’s American Sport Art Museum & Archives is open free to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the newest exhibits is “Right on Course.” Visit www.asama.org. “Windows to the Sea” “Windows to the Sea” is the latest permanent exhibit at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium. Visit disl.org. “Savage Ancient Seas” “Savage Ancient Seas” will transport GulfQuest guests to a time when the last of the great dinosaurs roamed Earth and swam the seas. Visit www.gulfquest.org. Fairhope’s founding Learn more about the 1894 founding of Fairhope at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471. Little Discoveries “Outside the Box,” aimed at children age 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com.

Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Kaiser Realty Coastal Run Shed the turkey with family and fitness this Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 25, with a half-marathon, 5K or 1-mile fun run through the paved trail in Gulf State Park followed by a post-race party at the Sportsplex. Visit www.team-magic.com/ events/100. Group rides South Alabama and Mississippi Mountain Bike Association invites all levels of cyclists to join them every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at USA Bike Trails and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Chickasabogue Park. Email carrie@rideSAMBA.com. Weekly 1K/5K Every Thursday evening at 6 p.m., join Red Beard’s Outfitter and Cortlandt’s Pub in the Spring Hill Village Shopping Center for a 1K or 5K run and walk. No cost to participate. Bingo Join Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.) for bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Call 251-478-3311. Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fitness and athletics classes New fitness classes are offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Tai Chi, Candle Lit Yoga, Core Fusion, Small Group Personal Fitness Training, basketball for ages 15 and up, basketball for ages 8-14 and sports conditioning for ages 8-17. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Dance and art classes New dance classes are offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School. Belly dance, pre-ballet and tumbling for ages 6-12, Beginner Piano for ages 8 and up. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Pickleball for adults (indoors) Offered at Palmer Pillans Middle School on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Great sport for all ages combines tennis, pingpong and badminton on a court one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com. Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-623-9183 or visit azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chassé Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email cassief13@aol.com. PUBLIC MEETINGS townofelberta.com. Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley. org. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre. com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., www.cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., www.urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., www.cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., www. thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572, 251-675-1440. N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Local college teams pick up multiple honors BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY Photo | University of Mobile University of Mobile senior Hannah Wentland (20), who played her high school volleyball at Cottage Hill Christian, earned MVP honors recently as the Rams won the SSAC tournament title. I t has been quite an impressive display by local collegiate squads over the last few weeks. Here are some of the highlights: • For the first time in school history, the University of Mobile Rams volleyball team claimed the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament title. Mobile (373, 14-0) set a single-season record for consecutive wins in the semifinals against Middle Georgia State and stretched it to 27 in a row by sweeping Faulkner for the title. “Today was a great day for UM volleyball,” said head coach Jon Campbell. “The team played nearly flawless to win the semifinal match versus Middle Georgia. They followed the game plan, won quickly and earned some much needed rest and focus time to prepare for the finals. This has been a record-breaking season, and we are so proud of them for extending it into the national tournament.” This was the first tournament title for the Rams since joining the SSAC and their first overall since winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament in 2009. Hannah Wentland, a senior who played at Cottage Hill Christian in Mobile, led the tournament in kills and earned Most Valuable Players honors. She was joined on the all-tournament team with senior Annie Kate Hudson and junior Jocelyn Mahayag. Prior to the start of the SSAC tournament, several Rams were honored. Sophomore Mirella Gatterdam was Player of the Year after leading the conference in kills while coming in second in hitting percentage. Hudson was selected as Setter of the Year after closing out the regular season by being the NAIA Setter of the Week. First Team all-conference was Gatterdam, Wentland, Hudson, Mahayag and Alex Karcher. On the Second Team were Samantha Nichols and Daphne’s Carley Hamric. Hamric was also on the all-freshman squad. • The University of Mobile men’s soccer squad claimed its first SSAC tournament title since 2010 by defeating the nation’s top-ranked team. The Rams (13-3-2) routed William Carey 5-1, avenging its loss in the regular season finale. “An incredible performance from the guys. They’re a special group,” said head coach Daniel Whelan. “The togetherness and spirit in this group is unique. We are happy to be in the hat for the national tournament.” Sam White recorded five goals and added three assists to earn Tournament Most Valuable Player honors. He was on the all-tournament roster with Guilherme Altoe, 36 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 Lamine Conte, Newton Henry and Victor Pimentel. Altoe was honored for his play in the regular season with the Gold Gloves award. On the First Team All-SSAC with him were Conte, Paul Ledsham and Nathaniel Bedai. The Second Team list had White, Henry and Jordan Sinclair. Cameron Cranton, who played at Baker, was on the all-freshman team with Victor Pimentel. • The women’s soccer team at UM lost in the semifinals of the SSAC tournament to drop to 14-4. They still advance to the NAIA Playoffs, where they serve as host at the Orange Beach SportsPlex. At the end of the regular season, senior Cayla Hebert was named the NAIA National Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals in a 4-1 victory over then top-ranked William Carey. A third-team All-American last year, she is listed nationally in the Top 50 in five different categories. Joining her on the SSAC first-team all-conference club was Colleen Kennedy. On the second team were Noemi Mallet, Nikole Cruz, Savannah Rommel, Heidi Giles and Antonia Bauer. On the all-freshman list were Bauer and Tanja Hymoeller. • After winning its fifth straight Sun Belt Conference tournament title, the USA women’s soccer team lost in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs. The Jaguars fell to Florida 3-1, with junior Audrey Duren scoring her first career goal. USA ends the year with a 14-6-1 record. • USA junior cross-country runner Laura Labuschaigne ran her best 5-kilometer race of the fall to win the 2017 SBC Cross Country individual title. With a time of 17 minutes and 35.1 seconds, she becomes the first USA women’s cross-country runner to win a league title in 20 years. Carolien Millenaar and Nicole Van Der Merwe earned third-team all-Sun Belt honors with their top 15 finishes, coming in 11th and 12th, respectively. On the men’s side, freshmen Warno Potgieter and Migel Strydom finished 12th and 13th, respectively, to pick up third-team honors. • Because they are still in the transitional period of joining the NCAA, the volleyball team at Spring Hill College could not advance past the regular season. Their opponents are happy about that, as they closed out their Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference campaign by sweeping Tuskegee. Appropriately, the final point of the match came off a block by SHC middle hitter Katelyn Bobinger from Mobile, who was the lone senior on the Badger roster this year. She led the Badgers with six kills and an ace while sophomore setter Emmarose Neibert handed out 12 assists. Junior Randi De’Armitt claimed 17 digs with 10 receptions. SHC finished the season with a 27-5 mark overall and a perfect 18-0 record in the SIAC. • Two University of South Alabama football players were honored by the Sun Belt Conference at the Jaguars’ 24-19 win over Arkansas State. Cole Garvin was voted the league’s Offensive Player of the Week while Bull Barge claimed Defensive Play-of-the-Week honors. Garvin — making his first start since USA defeated Troy — responded by completing 25 of 45 attempts for 343 yards and a pair of second-half scores. Barge collected a game-high-tying 13 stops including one for a loss, while also playing a part in a turnover that helped South protect a five-point advantage late in the game. • The SIAC recognized Spring Hill College basketball players Walter Massey and Elise Reilly to its 2017 preseason all-conference team. Massey, a 6-foot-5 senior guard/forward from Eight Mile, averaged 13.1 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per night in 2016-17. Reilly, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, was the 2016-17 SIAC Freshman of Year and set the Badgers’ record for made three-point baskets in a season with 72 buckets. • The Sun Belt Conference has picked USA senior center Chyna Ellis to its preseason all-conference first-team and senior guard Genesis Perrymond to the third team. Last season, Ellis set the single-season record for blocks with 93, reached the top spot in program history in blocks 213 and was the Jags’ leading scorer (10.5 per game) and rebounder (8 per game). Perrymond averaged 6.9 ppg, and led the team with 89 assists and 47 steals.

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE ‘S-Q’S ME!’ BY ED SESSA / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Philbin’s onetime morning co-host 8 Equality-promoting org. 12 Those who believe everything has a spirit 20 Off base 21 Small songbird 22 Patronized a restaurant 23 Prodigality? 25 Emmy-winning actor on “The West Wing” 26 Spinny pool shot 27 Direct (toward) 29 Part of many German names 30 “Ready?” response 33 Hog seller? 38 Chefs’ hats 40 Corp. budget item 41 1969 self-titled jazz album 42 Salad alternative 43 Trouble maker 46 Depend (on) 48 Letters of warning on internet sites 52 Radiologist’s tool, for short 53 Cigar City, so-called on account of a former major industry 54 A part of Life? 55 Irritate 56 Suffix with market 57 Mr. Magoo biopic? 62 Actress Thurman 63 N.Y.C. subway letters 65 High school sweethearts 66 “____ said …” 68 Birthplace of Emily Dickinson 71 Sloppy sort 72 Roadblock 73 Canadian coin, informally 74 Like rebate coupons, typically 78 “How cool!” 79 Actor Kilmer 80 Cuckoo or dodo? 83 Locale for a flock 86 Nonreactive 88 Abbr. in a military title 89 Dark times, informally 90 Trickster 91 Mariner’s org. 92 Small 93 Resembling down 95 General ____ chicken 96 Buccaneer’s quaff 98 Was on a crowded bus, say 100 Soprano Renata 102 Prepares cube steak? 107 Altar sites 108 A/C stat 109 Gay who wrote “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold” 110 “I ____ talking to you!” 112 The “E” of E.D. 114 All-day gripe sessions? 121 Like a rope in tug of war 122 Northern Iraqi 123 Alter ego on “The Simpsons” 124 Tightwads’ opposites 125 Hungers 126 Questionable DOWN 1 Ones in a mess, informally 2 Question: Abbr. 3 Pot-au-____ (French stew) 4 Basis of the plot of “Gone Girl” 5 Like Corinthian columns 6 Bacilli shapes 7 Habiliments 8 Cobbler’s tool 9 Vineyard designation 10 ____ Cayes (Haitian port) 11 Not related? 12 Gilbert who wrote “Love and Death on Long Island” 13 Rosetta Stone discovery site 14 In a senseless way 15 Deranged, in slang 16 Polish movie named Best Foreign Language Film of 2014 17 Work out 18 Henry VII’s house 19 Lee who co-created the Avengers 24 Not an elective: Abbr. 28 Flower colored by Aphrodite’s blood, in myth 30 “You know who this is” 31 “A Visit From St. Nicholas” poet 32 Ways out of embarrassing situations? 34 Polished 35 It may have a ring to it 36 Enero a diciembre 37 Civil rights activist Guinier 39 Laker legend with a size 22 sneaker, informally 44 Something absolutely necessary 45 Fast-paced two-player card game 47 Munchies, say 49 Enumerations of things to be sat on? 50 Is plenty angry 51 Song words before “the World” and “the Champions” 53 Like pre-1917 Russia 55 Green shells 58 Animal with a flexible snout 59 Early title for Julius Caesar 60 Brightest star in Orion 61 Apollo 11’s Eagle, for short 64 What Lionel Messi wears 67 Brazil’s ____ Bernardo do Campo 68 Choreographer Ailey 69 2016 film set in Polynesia 70 Et ____ (footnote abbr.) 72 Document certifiers, for short 74 Countenance 75 Sorting category on iTunes 76 Vacuum-tube component 77 Cousin of a spoonbill 81 Alleged psychic exposed by the Amazing Randi 82 Co-authors Margret and H. A. 84 Theatricalize 85 Lhasa ____ (dogs) 87 “Old World Style” pasta sauce brand 92 Glacial deposit 93 Opposition 94 Easy question 95 “I dare you to do better!” 97 Snitched on, with “out” 99 Lucy’s place, in a Beatles song 101 “Impossible!” 102 Leash, e.g. 103 Line (up) 104 Ones on the outsides of brackets 105 “Yuck!” 106 Forgeries 108 Pot growers? 111 Kind of vaccine 113 Cardboard container: Abbr. 115 “____ pasa?” 116 Decorative garden item 117 Source of much of Google’s income 118 Fictional creature made from heat and slime 119 Unspecified degree 120 ____ milk F U T U R E S H O C K ANSWERS ON PAGE 40 N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

STYLE GARDENING Holiday tablescaping BY BRENDA BOLTON, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos/Brenda Bolton Bring the outdoors inside for Thanksgiving decorating. Look for inspiration from the garden to the woods. Q: I am hosting my first “extended family” Thanksgiving. I’m wondering if you have any centerpiece advice. I want a “tablescape” that is decorative but not tacky. A: A successful holiday dinner is created by good company, good food and a warm atmosphere, which is all about managing the environment for your guests. Your best gift to guests is a sense of time and place that says “home for the holiday,” and nothing says “home place” better than nature. You may risk “tacky” with an overload of Pinterest, but abundant nature is never tacky. So, how do we go about creating a perfect tablescape that speaks of time and place? Decor should not interfere with function — having a good meal in comfort. Don’t let decor block conversation … unless you need to isolate Uncle Henry from Aunt Ruth, in which case a big floral arrangement may be just the ticket! A creative tablescape offers relaxed decor and sparks conversation. PLAN the type or style of tablescape you want, such as: • Traditional Fall: Seasonal plant material with colorful fall edibles such as pumpkins, apples, citrus and vegetables, from your garden or the local market. Don’t forget how beautiful the bare stems of deciduous, even dead, plants can be. Consider dried seed pods and blooms, garden okra left to dry on the stalk. Perhaps Uncle Henry will talk about his okra crop instead of politics. • Trendy Minimalist: Less is more. Avoid traditional fall tones; use neutrals; create warmth with metallics in candlelight. Spark dinner conversation with a whimsical use of some common home object. Aunt Ruth will declare how clever you are and Uncle Henry will snort and repeat a tale of the time he … “Quick! Serve the soup!” • Naturalized: A rustic appeal incorporating wildlife imagery, mosses, bird nests and woodsy plant material. Perhaps the conversation will turn to nostalgic memories of the old home place. GATHER decor you were given by Aunt Ruth or bought at the Vintage Market, now stored in the closet. Make a collection so you can reach for just the right thing while you work. Or follow inspiration from closet to closet, finding just what you need. Your choice. CONSTRUCT a composition of plants and elements to create a theme, mood or style, following principles of design such as 38 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 unity of style/color/theme, variety, formal symmetry or loose balance around a focal point and in scale to the room and table size. Begin with a base to unify the arrangement. A base can be a simple rustic wooden plank or a silver tray for a vintage look. Place the largest element or focal point first. Add complementary elements, keeping balance or symmetry and proportion to table and room size. Use differing elevations for interest and variety, achieved with containers, platforms or plants of different heights. A well-designed composition has an identifiable “shape” when complete, such as triangular, rectangular, linear or rounded. Back away and look at it carefully. Add safe luminaries for warmth, using those with realistic wax and flickering flames. Remember to coordinate your linens and place settings to your tablescape. And give Uncle Henry an extra Irish coffee before he settles in to snooze through the games. YOU ARE INVITED TO THIS UPCOMING GARDENING EVENT What: Master Gardener Greenery Sale and MBG Holiday Market When: Dec. 1-2 (Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Where: Mobile Botanical Gardens, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile

STYLE HOROSCOPES GET ‘EM WHILE THEY’RE HOT SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— After a meal fit for Robert Effin’ Baratheon, you’ll spend Thanksgiving evening with more regrets than your first marriage. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a multipurpose dry chemical fire extinguisher, in bubblegum pink. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — You’ll be forced to Google “antianxiety medication overdose” sometime during the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl. Your Black Friday doorbuster is dozens of individual elements to build a Rube Goldberg Machine. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Ironically, traffic congestion on Airport Boulevard will cause you to miss out on a two-forone, his-and-her “So Mobile” pajama set. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a carton of gentle laxatives, individually packaged. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — As a longtime member of an underground corporal punishment enthusiasts club, you’ll form a political action committee — SPANKPAC — in support of Herman Thomas. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a former fraternity house. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll annoy an entrepreneur on Small Business Saturday by asking if they’ll honor a Groupon from a competing business. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a styrofoam cooler full of pretty shrimp and oysters. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ll cure the nation’s opiate epidemic by breeding a turkey with insanely concentrated levels of tryptophan. Your Black Friday doorbuster is clear evidence of the Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Impressed by the implosion of the Georgia Dome, you set out to make “Demolition Mondays” a thing. Your Black Friday doorbuster is friendship bracelets for Fairhope’s mayor and City Council. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Now that the kitchen has been rebuilt after the “Great Stove Fire of 2015,” you’ve restricted all poultry-frying activities to the backyard. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a 51week vacation from your mother. LEO (7/23-8/22) — You’ll be the first person ever kicked out of Serda Brewing for repeatedly telling every patron they should name a brew “Port Sh*tty.” Your Black Friday doorbuster is an original “Berenstein” Bears anthology. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — With Thanksgiving behind you, you’ll write your annual letter and wish list to your German pen pal, Santa Klaus. Your Black Friday doorbuster is unconditional Norwegian citizenship. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You invite the Mobile City Council to your Friendsgiving potluck to try to resolve the undetermined presidency. Your Black Friday doorbuster is a doe — a deer, a female deer. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Still confused about what you witnessed during the American Music Awards, you Google, “What in God’s name is the deal with K-pop?” Your Black Friday doorbuster is every single cat sweater in PetSmart. N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE BOOZIE Ho ho ho, Merry Thanksgiving! BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I t’s coming, it’s coming! Not just the holidays but so many other great things! Well, of course we first have Thanksgiving; I’ve already stocked up on enough wine to survive that day and all the family questions. Then we have Black Friday; I’m not interested in getting involved in the shopping madness, plus I’ve been kicking Christmas shopping’s butt this year, only three gifts left! The main excitement for Friday is the long-awaited soft opening of Serda Brewing, with the public opening on Saturday — hip hip hooray! Then add Lagniappe’s move just a few buildings away from Serda, plus this cool weather and you have one heck of an upcoming week! But first let’s recap this past weekend’s happenings. Fairhope. But that’s OK, there was more room for the petting zoo, storybook reading, face painting, pictures with Santa, dancers from Mobile Ballet Nutcracker and more! We are Mobile, so we are born to celebrate, so of course our tree lighting was quite festive. Mrs. Claus and the elves were there, along with Santa. Of course, Mayor Sandy Stimpson was in attendance, sporting a red Christmas sweater vest as he flipped the switch. Mobile even had fake snow as well. Guess I could stop saying fake snow, like obviously y’all know it didn’t snow while it was 70 degrees! I mean, we have crazy weather but not that crazy. Well, ho ho ho, Merry Thanksgiving! O Christmas tree Brunch so hard Mobile and Fairhope are more in the Christmas spirit than me. I only have a wreath on my door, and they’ve already done their Christmas tree lightings! This past Thursday night was Fairhope’s tree lighting. The streets of downtown were packed, I’m talking thousands of people. It’s just something about all those trees covered in white lights that draws people in. Much as I hate to admit it, I can’t blame them — the trees are beautiful and make we want to cover everything in white lights. They even had fake snow. It was magical and probably the only snow we will get, so we’ll take it. Friday night Mobile kicked off the holiday spirit in Bienville Square with its annual tree lighting. Bienville Square was packed, just not as packed as the streets of While on the topic of Bienville Square, we can’t not mention the inaugural Bay Area Brunch Fest! I mean, if the name doesn’t have you already drooling, then everything else will! First, we need to thank Lifelines Counseling Service for the most amazing idea ever. I mean, if you are anything like Boozie, you live for brunch. Maybe it’s just the basic betch in me but brunch is my jam! So I was heartbroken when I learned I would not be able to attend this event. Based on everything I heard, I missed out big time and so did you! More than 700 people gathered to get their brunch on. There were 13 different vendors ready to serve anything from beignets to shrimp and grits. People sipped mimo- sas and bloody marys while enjoying the tunes of Yo Jonesy and the Crowned Jewelz. Not to mention the weather couldn’t have been better. If this doesn’t sound like the perfect day, I don’t know what does. Boozie’s spy reported that all the food was perfect and she loved it all, but her faves were caramel apple beignets, avocado toast, shrimp and grits, macaroons and the breakfast pork tacos. Another spy reported Five’s beignets were on point, the Crowned Jewelz killed it and that Carpe Diem was her favorite booth. (She is a coffee lover! Can we get a midtown branch of Carpe, please?) While my spies had their favorites, the people of Bay Area Brunch Fest also picked their favorite. Who took home the award for People’s Choice? That would be Water Oak Events, who served up pulled pork with a pineapple habanero jezebel sauce on a buttermilk biscuit. Umm, yummm! As hard as this is to admit, I believe there may have been a group of ladies that love brunch more than Boozie. This group called themselves the Champagne Campaign and all wore matching T-shirts! My spy said they WHO TOOK HOME THE AWARD FOR PEOPLE’S CHOICE? THAT WOULD BE WATER OAK EVENTS, WHO SERVED UP PULLED PORK WITH A PINEAPPLE HABANERO JEZEBEL SAUCE ON A BUTTERMILK BISCUIT. UMM, YUMMM!” were having a good time and had more than a mimosa or two. But hey, who’s counting? Ladies, sounds like we would have gotten along just famously! If you had enough brunch food, you could have enjoyed the band, played corn hole or Connect Four. Like, could this sound any better? Boozie also heard nothing but positive things and everyone is wondering, what’s the date for next year? Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ brunch lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! ANSWERS FROM PAGE 37 40 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7

N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William S. Wheatley and Tammy W. Wheatley, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Co. of North FL. Inc., on the 21st day of September, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6052, Page 1834; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on October 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8 of Woodland Terrace Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 17, Page 108 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 8031 Woodland Terrace Drive North, Irvington, AL 36544 THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 11/30/2017 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Ginny Rutledge SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C. P. O. Box 55727 Birmingham, AL 35255-5727 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee www.sirote.com/foreclosures 403453 Lagniappe HD November 22, 2017 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Calvin Gill Construction Services, LLC to SW Partners, LLC, dated September 29, 2016 and recorded in Land Record 7435, Page 1092, and further modified by Mortgage Modification Agreement dated January 11, 2017 and recorded in Land Record 7468, Page 1811, and assigned to Precious Estates, LLC by assignment dated September 6, 2017 and recorded September 8, 2017 in Land Record 7552, Page 1836, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz: Parcel A: Lots 110 thru 120 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-055, 623 Maudine Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel B: Lots 7 thru 7 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-026, 506 Neese Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel C: Lots 8 thru 11 (inclusive) and that part of Lots 12 and 13 lying North of Carpenter Street in Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, Parcel No: 0229-02-44-0-015-016; 604 Vernon Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel D: Lots 100 thru 105 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-054; 620 Maudine Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel E: Lots 15 thru 32 (inclusive) and that part of Lots 13-14 lying South of Carpenter Street in Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 228 Velma Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel F: Lots 99, 108 and 109 of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-440-015-240; 621 Vernon Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel G: Lot 80 and Lot 82 thru 90 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-015-241, 730 Maudine Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel H: Lots 39 thru 47(inclusive); Lots 55 thru 61 (inclusive) the West 110 feet of Lots 53; and the West 40 feet of Lot 51, all of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-160.022; 705 Neese Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel I: Lots 35 thru 38 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-440-016-162; 312 Velma Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel J: Lots 91 thru 98 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 0229-02-44-0-015-239; 718 Vernon Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel K: Lots 62 thru 65 (inclusive) and Lots 67 thru 78 (inclusive) of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-161; 311 Velma Street, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel L: Lot 52 of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 02-29-02-44-0-016-160.002, Neeses Avenue, Prichard, Alabama. Parcel M: Lot 106 of Neese Subdivision of Old Cotton Mill Village, per Map Book 4, Page 166, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Parcel No: 0229-02-44-0-015-240.002. Vernon Street, Prichard, Alabama. Said sale will be made for the purpose 42 | L AG N I A P P E | N o v e m b e r 2 2 , 2 0 1 7 - N o v e m b e r 2 8 , 2 0 1 7 of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Precious Estates, LLC Holder of Said Mortgage ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE: Ferrell S. Anders ANDERS, BOYETT & BRADY, P.C. One Maison, Suite 203 3800 Airport Boulevard Mobile, Alabama 36608 (251)344-0880 82363 Deborah Webber 736 57412 Burgen Ct. Redding, PA bedroom furnishings, totes, gym equipment, leather furniture, desks, paintings, mirror, household goods, bags, metal decorations, tables, chairs, antiques, stools, pots, pans, rockers, curio cabinets, boxes, children items, electronics, cabinets, shelving, etc. FORECLOSURE NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on November 10, 2014, by Melissa Johnson, as Grantee to 524 Development Company, Inc., a Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7207, Page 688, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to W. Austin Mulherin, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7322, Page 1523,and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on December 21, 2017. Lot 43, as per plat of RIDGE CREST, Unit IV as recorded in Map Book 72, Page 33, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; together with a 1984, 14 x 64 Champion Mobile Home: Model #882. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. W. Austin Mulherin Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Sealed proposals will be received by Bishop State Community College, at the Council Trenholm Administration Building on the Main Campus of BSCC, in Room 116, on the Main Campus at 351 North Broad Street, Mobile AL, 36603; 2:00pm TUESDAY, DECEMEBER 12TH , 2017, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for: BUILDING 700 DRAFTING AND DESIGN RENOVATIONS For Bishop State Community College Mobile, Alabama. The Work of the project includes, but is not limited to, selective demolition, new construction, coordination and supervision of the entire project, and all related work, as indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to BISHOP STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and material Payment Bonds, insurance in compliance with requirements, and verification of E-Verify enrollment will be required at the signing of the Contract. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc., 11 North Water Street, Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Attn: Ashley Morris (251) 460-4006. Ashley.Morris@ gmcnetwork.com Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. General Contractors may procure plans and specifications from the Architect upon payment of a deposit of Twenty dollars ($20.00) for a one time administrative fee for digital/file sharing access or Seventy Five dollars ($75.00) (printed) per set. Contractors are encouraged to use the digital plans. Refunds will be issued for printed sets only issued by the Architect to each general contract bidder on the first two (2) sets issued submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good and reusable condition within ten (10) days of bid date. Additional sets for General Contractors, and sets for subs and vendors, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, which is estimated to be the same as the deposit amount. Checks shall be made payable to “Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc.” Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Architect will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. For the list of plan holders on this project visit http://www.gmcnetwork.com/bids/ . All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner. The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include his or her current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) Lagniappe HD November 15, 22, 29, 2017 Lagniappe HD November 15, 22, 29, 2017 NOTICE OF COMPLETION In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that M. Gay Constructors, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Harmon Park – Ball Field Lighting Improvements, 1611 Bellfast Street, Mobile, AL 36605, PR-102-17. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architectural Engineering, City of Mobile, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, Alabama 36633-1827. Lagniappe HD November 22, 29, December 6, 13, 2017 In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James B. Donaghey, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Saenger Theatre Cooling Tower Replacement at 6 S. Joachim St. Mobile, AL 36602 for the State of Alabama and the County of Mobile, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Architectural Engineering Dept. 205 Government St. Mobile, AL 36602. James B. Donaghey, Inc. 1770 Old Shell Rd. Mobile, AL 36604. Lagniappe HD November 2, 9, 15, 22, 2017 STORAGE AUCTION Notice is hereby given pursuant to AL statue that the contents of the following units will be sold at public sale by Delta Self Storage located at 5500 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36619 on NOV 30, 2017 at 1p.m. Kristin Lawless 203 7500 Theodore Dawes Rd Theodore, AL Enos Edwards 604 6128 Sperry Road Theodore, AL Jase Tiller 636 9440 Lillian Ct Lexington, VA Tracy Lindsey 405 5649 Aljon Drive Theodore, AL Malcolm Dodd 518 10298 Burlington Drive Grand Bay, AL Lagniappe HD November 15, 22, 2017 days. A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH, 2017 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is strongly recommended for all General Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors intending to submit a Proposal. This project is being bid, under the provisions of Alabama Act 2000-684, which require the General Contractor, in part, to take advantage of the Owner’s tax exempt status, obtain necessary certificates and other documentation required from the Alabama Department of Revenue, make payment for all materials, and to administer the sales and use tax savings portion of the project, as a part of their Bid. Additional qualifications and requirements for General Contractor Bidders and separate Subcontractors are indicated in the Bid and Contract Documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. BISHOP STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Mobile, Alabama Dr. Reginald Sykes, President GOODWYN, MILLS & CAWOOD, INC. MEMBERS, AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS 11 North Water Street, Suite 15250 Mobile, AL 36602 Phone: 251) 4604006 Fax:(251) 460-4423 Lagniappe HD November 15, 22, 29, 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE TECHNICAL COORDINATING COMMITTEE (TCC)/CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE (CAC) of the MOBILE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (MPO) MEETING The Mobile MPO Technical Coordinating Committee/Citizen Advisory Committee (TCC/ CAC) will meet on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am at the GM&O Building on the Second Floor at 110 Beauregard Street. The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend the following modifications to the FY 2016-2019 Transportation Improvement Program: ADD 100066183 (CN) Resurface on SR-16 (US90) from I-165 Approximately 3 miles East to MP 34; $1,286,987 with Interstate Maintenance Funds. 100067749 (CN) Sidewalks along the South Side of Airport Boulevard between Hillcrest Road and Regents Way in Mobile with Urban TAP Funds. 100067750 (CN) Sidewalks along the North Side of Old Shell Road from the West Side of Parkway Drive to University Boulevard in Mobile with Urban TAP Funds. REMOVE From Urban TAP Funds 100067398 (CN) Sidewalks and Multiuse Path along SR 42/US 98 from Firetower Rd to East of Oak Hill Dr in Semmes. 100067419 (CN) Sidewalks and Multi-use Path along SR 42/US 98 from East of Oak Hill Dr. Walmart in Semmes. MOVE 100055752 (UT) I-10 Interchange Modifications from Texas Street (Exit 25A) to West Tunnel Entrance from December 01, 2017 to October 1, 2019 with Interstate Maintenance Funds. The TCC/ CAC will also review the FY 2018 FTA 5310 Mobile Urban Area Program of Projects. The Mobile MPO Policy Board will vote on the recommendations by the TCC/CAC at a meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 10:00 am at the GM&O Building in the Board Room. Physically challenged persons who need special accommodations should contact SARPC in advance so arrangements can be made to meet their needs. Transportation Planning Coordinator South Alabama Regional Planning Commission P. O. Box 1665 Mobile, AL 366331665 PHONE: (251)433-6541 FAX: (251)433-6009 EMAIL: transportation@sarpc.org Lagniappe HD November 22, 2017 STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT. SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to authorize the municipalities to provide for the abatement and removal of inoperable motor vehicles as public nuisances from private property. Lagniappe HD November 2, 9, 15, 22, 2017