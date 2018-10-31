Lagniappe: October 31 - November 6, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE O C T O B E R 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N O V E M B E R 6 , 2 0 1 8 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com 4 15 18 BAY BRIEFS The Prichard City Council argues the mayor’s request for $500,000 in fire equipment will actually cost more than $1 million. COMMENTARY Reflecting on America as we head to the polls for the midterm elections. BUSINESS Baldwin County-based Sexton Lawn and Landscape Inc. recently announced plans for construction of a new headquarters. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com Being tempted to eat healthier is a lot easier at FOY Superfoods in downtown Mobile. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net 20 STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA MATTEI Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WOOLSEY Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com SUZANNE SAWYER Advertising Sales Executive suzanne@lagniappemobile.com COVER Dozens of statewide and local races are on the ballot Nov. 6. A complete guide to the candidates and constitutional amendments is inside. 28 ARTS New Mobile Ballet Artistic Director Katia Garza has a new approach for a new season premiering Nov. 8. MUSIC STAN ANDERSON Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager legals@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, John Mullen, Lynn Oldshue, Jeff Poor, Ken Robinson, Ron Sivak ON THE COVER: ELECTION 2018 BY LAURA MATTEI LAGNIAPPE HD Periodicals Permit #17660 (Volume 4, Issue 5) Copyright 2015 is published weekly, 52 issues a year, by Something Extra Publishing, Inc., 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 (P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652). Business and Editorial Offices: 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 Accounting and Circulation Offices: 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Call 251-450-4466 to subscribe. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652 Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251-450-4466 Email: atrice@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE HD is printed at Walton Press. All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted. photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 26 Singer-songwriter Michael Ray will perform at the Hangout Oyster Cook-off in support of his sophmore album. 30 36 37 42 50 FILM The Fairhope Film Festival welcomes a truly excellent and international array of shorts, feature films and documentaries Nov. 8-11. CALENDAR OF EVENTS Mobile Baykeeper’s annual Bay Bash, the return of the Alabama Pecan Festival, the Senior Bowl Charity Run, “Mary Poppins Jr.” and more! SPORTS A glance at the upcoming season for Spring Hill College, the University of South Alabama and University of Mobile. STYLE Celebrity sightings, a famous nanny and a catfish dinner with Tommy Tuberville. O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

BAYBRIEF | PRICHARD Blame game FIRE TRUCK PURCHASE LATEST DISPUTE IN CITY OF PRICHARD BY DALE LIESCH A t a news conference Monday, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner blamed City Council members and local media for disseminating what he claimed was false information, following the council’s decision at a special called meeting Sunday morning not to purchase two fire trucks. Gardner called the news conference in order to “dispel rumors” related to the $562,000 purchase agreement for the two fire engines. While he blamed councilors for suggesting the engines would cost more than $1 million total, Gardner said “nothing is further from the truth.” “The truth needs to be told and it’s going to be told today,” he said. However, the nine-year lease/purchase agreement with First Government — which Gardner read aloud to reporters — states the deal comes with more than $500,000 in interest, making the total more than $1 million if not paid off early. Gardner said the trucks could be paid off as early as March 2019, following what are traditionally the city’s most financially sound months. Gardner asked assembled reporters to “investigate” claims made by councilors before airing or publishing their comments. “You need to vet a lot of the things being shared, instead of just sharing it,” he said. “You don’t just put a mic in someone’s face and let them say whatever they want.” Councilors voted down Gardner’s proposal because they felt the interest would be too costly. Gardner told reporters the city’s poor credit rating made it hard to get a better interest rate on the deal. “I will fight for our citizens to have a better quality of life,” Gardner said. “We will no longer put Band-Aids on equipment. It’s gone on for too many years.” Councilman Lorenzo Martin said councilors were working with Regions Bank on a better rate for a single truck instead of two. “The council is trying to get a better deal,” he said. In fact, at the same time Gardner was holding his press event, councilors were working to possibly finalize a deal on one engine. The only difference between the truck sitting outside the front steps of the complex Monday morning and those Gardner wanted to buy is that the city owns a two-seater model, Martin said; councilors want one with a crew cab. Martin said the truck the council is trying to buy costs $240,000. The city would purchase it with cash or finance it, using the money that would have gone toward two trucks to hire a permanent fire chief. With what is left of the $10,000 per month slated to pay for two trucks, Martin said the council would also like to give firefighters a raise, buy new equipment, hire a certified diesel mechanic and do minor repairs to the fire station. In addition to explaining the fire truck purchase, Gardner asked for city leaders to come together for the good of the residents. He wanted to sit down with councilors and discuss the issues, suggesting there has been a communication breakdown. Fire hydrants Prichard has not paid a bill for its fire hydrants in almost a full calendar year, Gardner also told reporters. The issue has resulted in a lawsuit. 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 The city has stayed current on the bill it pays for water service at its buildings. However, Gardner refuses to pay the total amount for hydrants he says don’t exist or are malfunctioning. “Citizens don’t want me to pay for things that don’t work properly,” Gardner said. Gardner also said he doesn’t believe all of the nearly 1,200 hydrants the city is billed for each month exist. In addition, he said the Prichard Water Works and Sewer board hasn’t produced addresses for each of the hydrants, even though a court order compels them to do so. Gardner used an example from a fire over the weekend to prove his point. He said firefighters were unable to find a hydrant they were told existed near the site of a structural fire and instead had to pump water through hundreds of feet of hose. He said the distance the water was pumped decreased water pressure. AS FOR WHETHER ALL THE HYDRANTS EXIST, MARTIN SAID HE BELIEVES THEY DO AND SUGGESTED THE CITY IS RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFYING THEM. HE SAID SOME OF THE CONFUSION COMES FROM HYDRANTS IN THE CITY’S POLICE JURISDICTION, WHICH IS STILL THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE CITY. ” “The issue has gone on too long,” he said. “I’m going to fight tooth and nail against it, with or without the council.” The water and sewer board, which is appointed by the council, has an obligation to fix the issue before it’s properly adjudicated, Gardner said. The court has ordered the city and the water board to work together to inspect all of the hydrants, but the entities can’t agree on whether they are functional and haven’t completed the inspections, Martin said. Martin said he would like the city and the board to hire an independent inspector for the hydrants. As for whether all the hydrants exist, Martin said he believes they do and suggested the city is responsible for identifying them. He said some of the confusion comes from hydrants in the city’s police jurisdiction, which is still the responsibility of the city.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY Office space CANDIDATE APPROVES EXPENDITURE FOR OFFICE HE WOULD USE B BY GABRIEL TYNES aldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott is defending his vote to spend up to $30,000 in county contingency funds to renovate an office he may occupy as state senator if he defeats Democratic opponent Jason Fisher Nov. 6. The office space, on the currently vacant second floor of the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse, would stand apart from the existing Alabama Legislative Office on the first floor. Last week, Elliott said the existing space is generally reserved for House members and support staff and whoever replaces retiring State Sen. Trip Pittman next week will need a dedicated office space. “This space was envisioned 10 years ago when they renovated the courthouse,” Elliott explained. “The commission has provided office space for the delegation downstairs — for the House delegation. We determined we have room upstairs for the Senate delegation in an unused area …” Pittman said during his two and a half terms in the seat, he largely used his tractor company’s office space for legislative business when he wasn’t in Montgomery. He couldn’t speculate as to how many of the state’s 35 senators have their own offices. Guy Busby, director of constituent services for the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation, said the origin of the request was “at the county level,” but suggested the space was necessary. “In Fairhope, we have two offices in addition to the reception area,” he said. “[State Rep. Joe] Faust uses one, and the other is often used by [outgoing State Rep.] Randy Davis or whoever may need it. If you do the math, we have three legislators and two offices. We could put someone in the conference room but the upstairs office is not being used.” Busby also said under the legislation establishing the legislative office, there was an agreement for the county to provide office space for the delegation. County Administrator Ron Cink said the county contingency fund is for “unforeseen needs” the commission may not anticipate during the yearly budgeting process. The renovation was briefly discussed at a commission work session Sept. 11, then passed in the consent agenda one week later. Fisher said he wasn’t aware of Elliott’s vote on the expenditure, but he believed Elliott should have recused himself from the discussion and the vote. “That’s an example of unilateral decisionmaking with no regard for even the perception that there’s a conflict of interest,” Fisher said. “It’s also very presumptuous that if he had intentions of creating a space for himself, that’s the kind of politics Baldwin County residents are tired of.” But Elliott downplayed the question. “It’s a space allocation in a county facility, the commission is required to provide space for the legislative delegation, I can’t imagine how it would be a conflict for a state senator to have an office in a commission courthouse,” he said, adding it was “not unusual or different from” the delegation office in Bay Minette. “There are questions in today’s environment as to whether it’s appropriate to conduct business in a tractor workshop or whether that should be done in a county facility,” he said. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Bon temps PARADE FEES NOT INCREASING IN 2019 BY DALE LIESCH AND JASON JOHNSON T he Mobile Police Department (MPD) is considering a substantial hike in parade fees charged to Mardi Gras organizations beginning as early as 2020. Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber told reporters Friday, Oct. 26, he called a meeting with affected organizations in order to discuss proposals. While an increase from the current fee of $1,005 to $5,000 was discussed initially, Barber said no amount was settled upon at the meeting. After hearing from representatives of the city’s 43 parading societies, he advised Mayor Sandy Stimpson to delay any proposal. “The conversation is open,” he said. “We want to figure out how to approach it from here.” Entrants are charged those fees to help offset the MPD’s cost of providing security. The city spends roughly $50,000 per parade, on average, for public safety, Barber said, costing the city roughly $2.2 million to host parades from all 43 organizations. He added that some of the larger organizations had asked about increasing the fees, but 17 of the smaller organizations told him they wouldn’t be able to parade in 2019 if fees were increased. Lorenzo Martin, president of the Order of Doves, said the groups were told the fee increase would help the department offset overtime for officers. Martin said if the fee rises to $5,000, it will prevent a number of the “minority organizations” and smaller organizations from participating. The last time parading fees increased in Mobile was in 2010, when former Police Chief Michael Williams announced they would double from $500 to $1,000. At the time a department spokesperson said officer overtime cost the city roughly $25,000 per parade and more than $1 million throughout the season. This is not the first time Stimpson’s administration has attempted to make changes affecting Mardi Gras societies. In 2015, he announced plans to close the Civic Center, a popular venue for a number of Mardi Gras balls. He later announced the facility and property would be redeveloped. In September, his administration announced it had sent out a request for proposals for ideas on how to redevelop the Civic Center property. The city also initially said revelers would no longer be able to park at the so-called “RV City” because of safety concerns and planned construction for the proposed Interstate 10 bridge in the future. On Monday, Oct. 29, the administration backed off those claims, stating instead the city would work with tenants of “RV City” to make it more accessible for emergency vehicles. “Mobile Fire-Rescue has been working with the organizers of RV City on a plan to reorganize the campers to ensure emergency vehicles can access the area,” Stimpson said in a statement. “Once the plans are finalized, we will review the proposal to ensure it is safe for our citizens.” O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH A system of protection D BY LYNN OLDSHUE omestic violence calls begin with a 911 abuse gets worse and one day a 39 could become dispatch announcing a “39,” followed by a 19 [domestic violence homicide]. We do our a description of the action and location, job the best that we can. We can’t control what assigning it to the closest officer in the the victim or abuser does next.” area. Thirty-nines are the most dangerous calls Police officers can’t always control what for law enforcement. Emotions are unpredictable happens to themselves, either. Officer Justin and run hot, and officers are often treated as a Billa of the Mobile Police Department was killed tool each side uses to win. Returning to the same Feb. 20 when responding to a domestic violence homes over and over, policemen describe it as homicide call. The abuser killed his ex-wife and “another night, another fight.” later killed himself. In larger Alabama cities approximately 60 “Domestic violence killed Justin,” Erin Billa, percent of 911 calls are related to domestic Justin’s wife, said. Erin is raising their almost violence, according to Steve Searcy, law enforce- 2-year-old son on her own and promoting police ment training coordinator for the State Coalition and community relations through the Justin Against Domestic Violence. Officers say it can be Billa Foundation. “The abuse doesn’t just affect difficult to tell which partner is the aggressor. the family involved, it affects the whole com“The victim calls 911 because she wants the munity. Maybe his death helps raise awareness situation to stop and thinks an officer can fix the of how dangerous these calls are for police and abuser and change him back to the person he was that they are human, with families waiting for the day they met,” Searcy said. “Police are there them at home. to do the job they are required by law to do.” “They are doing a job no one else wants to do.” If there is an injury, the law requires an That job no one else wants to do is on the arrest, even if the victim doesn’t want the frontline of an interconnected system of lawyers, abuser taken to jail. Situations become volatile, judges, shelters and advocates helping victims to quickly, and the law enforcement called to end a safer life — a system victims may be unwillthe violence becomes the ing to enter, or stop and enemy for interfering. start many times. The legal “We are the arbiter and system is the next step mediator,” Officer John after an arrest. Domestic Druell said after he watched violence misdemeanors are a man load a big-screen TV tried in municipal court and and clothes into his car and felonies in district court. PARTNERS IN ANY TYPE drive away from his exDomestic abuse cases OF RELATIONSHIP CAN girlfriend’s apartment. “The are tried one day a month in boyfriend called 911 beJudge Jill Phillips’ district BECOME ABUSIVE FIGHTcause he wanted us there as court in Mobile. The proshe moved out. An argument ecutor for the district atING OVER FINANCES, KIDS, escalated and our presence torney’s office stands on the INFIDELITY OR WHAT prevented it from getting right side of the courtroom worse. It ended peacefully.” representing the victims. ONE THINKS THE OTHER Druell’s second 39 that Attorneys for defendants night was a man trying take their turn on the opSHOULD HAVE DONE. to stop his ex-girlfriend posite side. A victim’s name from banging on the doors is called, often followed by and windows of his home. no response. The prosecutor Protesting a warrant he signed for her arrest, she asks for a reset and the judge gives the victim one wanted him to drop the charges of stealing his more chance to appear. things because her court case was coming soon. In some cases, the defendant takes the stand “I am not taking her back,” he said. “As soon as and walks out when there is no victim. Some coushe got on the crack, she had to go.” ples enter together, the victim drops the charges, Druell said calls come from men and women, and they walk out together holding hands. black and white, couples gay and straight. Victims dropping charges and abusers going Partners in any type of relationship can become free are frustrations for each player in this system abusive fighting over finances, kids, infidelity or of protection. There are also “victimless prosecuwhat one thinks the other should have done. tions” where the case is prosecuted without the Brittany, who survived an abusive stepfather, witness. This is done for the victim’s protection, boyfriend and husband, said her young son saw and the system stands up for her when she can’t her boyfriend sitting on top of her, choking her. stand up for herself. The boy said, “Please don’t hurt my mommy.” “Even if we have strong evidence, the harder That was the first time she called the police and part is encouraging the victim to make the abuser her boyfriend went to jail. accountable for his actions,” Mobile County “He went to jail four times while we were District Attorney Ashley Rich said. “We know if together,” she said. “His brother bonded him out we don’t get him now, both of them are going to and I dropped the charges. Each time he came be in our court again. This is a hard process for back begging and crying. Saying he loved me the victim. She may not want to leave him or he and just wanted to take care of me. I was one of may be threatening to hurt her or her family if those women who believed and went back. My she goes through with it.” family told me if I went back, they were done. Penelope House counsels victims and the The people living around me knew that I had district attorney provides victims’ advocates to a baby daddy knocking on my windows every empower them to use their voices. night. The police finally said, ‘If you call us “We are asking the witness to go on the again, we are taking you both in.’” stand and revictimize herself by telling her Police go to some houses many times, but in story,” Rich said. “That is even harder if it goes each instance their job is to calm the situation to trial in front of a jury of strangers. But if we and get the victim to safety, Druell said. “The don’t do this, we can’t put away the perpetra- 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 tor and he will do this again to the victim or to someone else.” Judge Phillips said leaving is a process and not an event, but the abuse will continue if the defendant walks free. “We had one case where the guy got off and then murdered a woman in his next relationship,” she said. “Maybe we could have prevented that death if the victim had pressed charges and sent him to jail.” Court advocates try to build trust and support, making multiple attempts to get the victim to court. This includes bringing up new incidents and providing a safe escort. They explain her rights, guide her to resources and help her deal with the defense attorney during cross-examination. “Courts are intimidating and another language that needs to be explained,” Kristen Clikas-Murphree, supervisor of the Court Victim Advocate Program at Penelope House, said. “We prepare victims for the personal and difficult questions that the defense attorney will ask.” Leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous time for a victim, but the arrest and release of the abuser is also a time of control and revenge. The perpetrator can bond out and be back home a few hours, sometimes before the victim leaves the hospital. “When we arrest and take the abuser away, we give the victim information about Penelope House and tell her to get out because he is going to be angry and likely to retaliate when he comes home,” Druell said. If the arrest is a misdemeanor domestic violence in the third degree (the catchall for most domestic violence cases), bail is typically set by the municipal judge or magistrate at $500 to $1,000 and the perpetrator can bond out for $50 to $100. Bail ensures the defendant will appear in court, but it is not a punishment. Low bail is intended to be fair to poor defendants. However, advocates and law enforcement say a higher bail for domestic violence can give the abuser time to cool off in jail and be a deterrent to future behavior. “The bond schedule in Alabama is pitiful,” Searcy said. “He can get a misdemeanor domestic violence third for assault and beat the hell out of someone, bond out for $50 to $100 and be home while she is still in the hospital. It is a slap on the wrist and he will do it again. Raise the bail and it won’t be so easy for friends or family members to get him out each time. “It gives him another reason to rethink his actions.” The third misdemeanor conviction is now an automatic felony, but it takes the awareness of officers, victims and advocates to keep count of the charges. A felony means jail time, but victims and some in the system of protection describe jail as a revolving door. “An overcrowded system affects how much time domestic violence offenders will actually serve, and they are right, it is a revolving door,” Spiro Cheriogotis, a former assistant district attorney recently elected District Court Judge, said. “Metro Jail and the Alabama Department of Corrections have different calculations. Most offenders who are sentenced to jail time at Metro serve at least half of their sentence before they are eligible for release. Some felony offenders get a 15-year sentence and are out in two years and abusing victims again. Prisons need to be reformed.” A victim can help herself by getting a protection from abuse order (PFA) from the court, which provides protection against current or former intimate partners. Violating the PFA is a crime, even if the behavior isn’t, and the abuser can be arrested before he has a chance to hurt the victim. In Alabama, the abuser can’t possess a firearm if he has a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction or there is a PFA against him. “A PFA is a piece of paper, not a bulletproof vest, and victims still need to avoid circumstances and be safe,” Clikas-Murphree said. “It may not stop the abuser, but the punishment is greater and it empowers victims to be a little less afraid.” Searcy acknowledges that even getting the PFA is a dangerous time for victims. “Domestic violence is a continuation crime,” he said. “A protection order means he lost control to the court and he will fight to get that control back.” Rhyon Ervin, executive director of The Lighthouse in Baldwin County, said victims feel guilty about putting their abuser in jail, believing it is their fault and they are the ones who need to change. This is a barrier that must be removed for them to take action. “Families and friends will blame her, too, but she doesn’t have the power to put him in jail,” Ervin said. “His behavior put him in jail. I tell them if a stranger beat you and treated you like that, you would have no problems putting him in jail.” The emergency room is an unseen side of victim protection. They are brought into trauma units after a stabbing, gunshots, burns or being pushed out of cars and run over. They come in with rib and facial fractures, or have been hit so hard it hurts their internal organs or they have brain bleeds. “We see the worst sides of domestic violence, but patients don’t open up about what happened or who did this to them,” Ashley Williams, a surgeon in her fourth year of residency at USA Health University Hospital, said. “We have case managers and social workers who help with what happens next, but Alabama is one of the few states that does not have a mandatory reporting law, so physicians don’t have to notify police when one of these cases comes in.” Hospitals may not have to report abuse to police, but the doctors, nurses and other staff understand the cycle of domestic violence they are pulled into. “We look at trauma patients as having a disease. If it happens once, the risk is higher that it will happen again,” she said. “If she doesn’t change the environment or behavior, she ends up back here with us trying to save her life again.” That means all parts of the system trying to save her life again. A note from the author: The system of protection helps victims to a safer place but has room for improvement. No matter how good the system, there will always be “another night, another fight.” Watching victims return to their abusers and seeing the behavior get progressively worse breaks the hearts of law enforcement officials, advocates, prosecutors, doctors and judges. They question what else they could have done for each soul lost, but are motivated by the ones they helped save who are still alive today. If you need counseling services, contact Lifeline’s Counseling Service at 251-602-0909. If you need domestic violence help, Penelope House is a shelter in Mobile that provides safety and protections for victims of domestic violence and their children. Its 24-hour crisis hotline is 251-342-8994. The Lighthouse is the shelter in Baldwin County and the number for its crisis line is 800-650-6522. You can also call 211 to find the help you need anywhere in Alabama. As October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this story is the third in a four-part series. Next week: The Secret Victims and How a Community Can Help.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Winds of change FAIRHOPE VOTERS WILL DECIDE ON NEW FORM OF GOVERNMENT BY GABRIEL TYNES V BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Mobile County Circuit Court oters within Fairhope’s corporate limits will have an additional ballot to fill out Nov. 6 — a referendum to change the government to a councilmanager form. If approved, the city must adopt the changes by the 2020 election cycle. In August, a nonpartisan group of citizens successfully petitioned the state for a referendum to change the current strong council/weak mayor system. The council-manager form would give the mayor a seat on a five-member council, where three council members would be elected by district and a fourth elected at-large. Currently all council members are elected at-large and the mayor does not have a vote on the council. The referendum will be the culmination of efforts by Fresh Start Fairhope, which gathered more than 800 signatures in support of the vote over the summer. Mayor Karin Wilson and several former members of the Fairhope City Council endorsed the effort, claiming the hiring of a city manager to handle day-to-day operations will remove politics from the process and allow elected officials to focus on development and infrastructure problems that have long plagued Alabama’s fastest-growing city. None of the current City Council has endorsed the council-manager form, but at least two of the five councilmen have made statements against it. Meanwhile, on Oct. 11 a new political action committee, Forever Fairhope, was formed to defeat the referendum. Forever Fairhope spokesperson Gary Thorson appeared last week on WABF 1480 AM to explain the genesis of the organized dissent. “Right now, as it stands, we could actually hire a city administrator … that could be done right now without changing the city government,” Thorson said. “But Fresh Start Fairhope and the mayor are not in favor of that. So you have to ask yourself, what’s the the hidden agenda here? I think the thing that a lot of people have missed is it’s really not about the city manager, it’s about the change of the power and control of the city the council-manager form of government would bring about … the purpose of this is to change the whole power structure of the city.” In September, the Alabama Office of Attorney General issued an opinion stating both the petition and election were “valid.” Originally scheduled for Oct. 2, the Fairhope City Council sought an 11th-hour injunction against the referendum in late September. Subsequently, Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell admitted it was incorrectly scheduled, and pushed the referendum back to Nov. 6 to correspond with the general election, even though some voters had already submitted absentee ballots. If the referendum passes, the City Council will have to hire a consultant to divide the city into three voting districts and the 2020 election may likely feature an entirely different slate of candidates. Once elected, the new City Council, including one at-large member and the mayor, would have to unanimously approve the hiring of a city manager. More information about the referendum is available by searching lagniappemobile.com. For anyone still unsure of the effects of the referendum, Fresh Start Fairhope will hold an informational meeting at the Rock Creek Clubhouse at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. HAMBRIGHT, FINELY ENTER LAST LEG OF JUDICIAL RACE BY JASON JOHNSON M obile Municipal Judge Karlos Finley and will face defense attorney Brandy Hambright in the Nov. 6 general election to determine who Mobile County’s next circuit court judge will be. Hambright, who defeated Harry Satterwhite in a tight runoff race in July, has been a partner at the Hicks, Matranga & Hambright firm since 2006 and has nearly 20 years of courtroom experience. Hambright has focused much of her practice on criminal defense law. However, she’s also been endorsed by Mobile Public Safety Director Jim Barber and retired Circuit Judge and former Alabama Attorney General Charles Graddick and several local law enforcement agencies including the local chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association. Hambright says she’s seen support from law enforcement because she understands issues affecting them including the issuance of criminal bonds — something she said defendants have a right to in most cases. However, according to Hambright, judges also have to keep public safety in mind when determining whether someone should be released ahead of his or her trial. “The most important job for a judge at any level is to protect the community,” Hambright said. “That’s why you apply the factors like criminal history, family and community ties, employment history and certainly the nature of the charge to determine what’s appropriate.” Finley has spent the past three years as parttime judge on Mobile’s municipal court. While the court only processes misdemeanor crime, Finley believes the experience, combined with his prior work as a state prosecutor, makes him the BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 more qualified of the two candidates. He’s also received endorsements from former Mobile Mayor Mike Dow, longtime State Rep. James Buskey, D-Mobile, and others in Mobile’s legal community. He told Lagniappe he got into the race for a number of reasons, but primarily because of concerns about the level of crime in the local community. He said Mobile County is currently dealing with “an epidemic from criminality perspective.” “I’m calling it an epidemic because of the number of violent crimes we have in our community and the number of violent criminals who are committing these crimes while out on bonds and bails and things of that nature,” he said. “The Constitution requires that individuals who are not flight risks or dangers to our community have a bond issued, but if they’re out on bond and they commit another crime, that bond can be removed and they can be held.” Finley said he’d have no problem revoking or withholding a bond in that type of scenario, but said in order for all of those constitutional concerns to be met, law enforcement, prosecutors and other courts have to work together to make sure the proper documentation is in place. A native Mobilian, Finley is a self-proclaimed “law and order” candidate, but also said being a judge is first and foremost about following the rule of law — even if it strains some of the relationships you might have friends and acquaintances who may come into your courtroom. “A judge is somewhat of a lonely existence,” he said. “You’ve got to be your own person.” You can read more about the race between Hambright and Finley at lagniappemobile.com 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 House District 99 SAM JONES TAKES FUNDRAISING ADVANTAGE INTO ELECTION BY DALE LIESCH D emocrat Sam Jones has opened up a significant fundraising lead over his Republican opponent, Charles Talbert, in the House District 99 race with less than a week to go before the general election. The former Mobile mayor had a bit of a head start, as he defeated a crowded field of Democrats, including local attorney Greg Harris and former Circuit Court judge Herman Thomas, in June to represent the party for the seat held by outgoing Democrat James Buskey. Talbert, on the other hand, had no competition in the GOP primary. Jones started August with a balance of $4,699 and added from there. In that month he raised $3,400 and spent $2,454. In September he raised $10,750 and spent $2,436, according to information from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s website. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 12, Jones raised $6,350 and spent $1,122. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, he raised $6,050 and spent $1,110. From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, he raised $3,750 and spent $5,102. Jones has $21,881 in cash on hand, which he said he expects to spend this week on media buys. Talbert started August with a negative balance, owing $1,860. He raised no money that month, according to records, and spent $70. In September Talbert raised $810 and spent $88. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 12, he didn’t raise or spend any money. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, he didn’t raise any money but spent $200. From Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, Talbert didn’t raise any money but spent $47. Talbert could not be reached for comment by deadline. As a former mayor and Mobile County commissioner, Jones said if he is elected he would help make it easier for local municipalities to gain more autonomy, or home rule, from the state government. The issue of fairness to cities was discussed often during the last legislative session. Locally, it manifested itself in a variety of ways. For example, Buskey pushed through a local bill to allow restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays. The fair disbursement of online sales tax revenue has also been a recent issue. City governments and the state have been debating the proper distribution of sales and use taxes from online retailers. A law currently on the books gives the majority of that revenue to the state and even splits the rest among cities and counties based on population.

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 House District 96 THREE-WAY RACE FOR OPEN DISTRICT 96 SEAT BY JASON JOHNSON T hree candidates are vying for an Eastern Shore House seat being vacated by outgoing Rep. Randy Davis, who was indicted in April as part of an ongoing federal corruption investigation. Davis faces charges of bribery for allegedly using his public office to coerce a private business into benefiting him personally. He pleaded not guilty in August. Though he has yet to stand trial, the charges against Davis have made public corruption a larger issue in the race to replace him, a contest pitting Republican Matt Simpson against Democrat Maurice Horsey and Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby. Matt Simpson For the past 12 years, Simpson has worked as a state prosecutor for district attorneys in Mobile and Baldwin counties. He’s also long been involved with the local and state GOP and is currently the party’s vice chairman for Congressional District 1. In 2017, Simpson also chaired the committee that wrote the statewide party’s code of ethics. Based on that opportunity and his experience as a prosecutor, Simpson said he has a firm grasp of Alabama’s ethics laws. When asked about the federal probe that has led to conspiracy charges against Davis and two other GOP members, Simpson said “corruption knows no party line.” “A Republican president appointed the Republican U.S. attorney who’s leading this charge, and it’s been a Republican attorney general prosecuting these cases,” Simpson noted. “This isn’t somebody saying: ‘let’s sweep this under the rug.’ They’re saying: ‘if you break the law or are in violation of the ethics code while in public office, you’re going to be held accountable.’” Simpson’s campaign website is focused primarily on infrastructure, public safety and mental health services. He notes Alabama has “drastically cut” mental health funding over the years, and that his experience as a prosecutor has shown him many of those who would have previously been in the mental health system are now winding up in local jails, courtrooms or on the street. As for infrastructure, Simpson says officials and citizens should be doing everything within their power to ensure the proposed Interstate 10 bridge over the Mobile River is a top priority for the state. He commended federal officials, including U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Fairhope, for their work to make the bridge a priority in Washington, but Simpson said those efforts will have been in vain if the state Legislature isn’t prepared to act when funding is available. Maurice Horsey Maurice Horsey is one of several Democratic challengers hoping to make reliably red Baldwin County competitive for the first time in years. With a mantra of “quality of life,” the Horsey campaign has focused on state concerns as well as local issues affecting the Eastern Shore. Horsey believes not enough is being done to manage the impact of the unprecedented growth the area is experiencing. From improving stormwater runoff to creating better traffic patterns, Horsey says the area needs someone in Montgomery to work with county and local officials to plan and manage growth sustainably. “Over the past few years, without any sort of planning, development has somewhat taken over, and we’ve seen an influx of poor decisions in terms of building, traffic patterns and infrastructure,” he said. “Eventually, it’s going to ruin the quality of life that we’ve become accustomed to. I’d like for my children and grandchildren to have the same luxuries I did.” A Daphne resident since 2015, Horsey retired from a lengthy career with the YMCA. In his tenure he held management positions at Y facilities across the country and overseas before taking a position with the nonprofit’s corporate headquarters. Before that, Horsey was a public school teacher. Another one of his campaign’s main points has been improving education by properly investing in it. As an example, Horsey mentioned Saraland, which currently has one of the Top 25 high schools in the state. He believes the state could fund a more robust education system through a state lottery, adding Alabamians should have the right to vote on the issue. Matt Shelby Fairhope native Matt Shelby worked as a prosecutor in the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office after law school but has spent the past eight years working as a private attorney. A longtime Libertarian, his campaign incorporates some issues championed by the GOP but others that are typically part of Democratic Party platforms. Other focal points, including term limits and electoral reform, aren’t often discussed by candidates from either major party. Shelby has said he’d like Alabama to move toward a “more reasonable” marijuana policy. Even though he realizes most people in the state aren’t ready for full legalization, his campaign website argues there are social and fiscal benefits to scaling back the “war on drugs.” As a former prosecutor, Shelby worked with Baldwin County’s drug court program and says he’d like to see Alabama move toward “a treatment-based system” rather than incarceration. “Over $400 million a year from our state’s general fund is allocated to the Department of Corrections. This is second only to Medicaid,” he said. “We have to address this massive drain of money and resources, and drug law reform will do just that.” Shelby says he would support a state education lottery and legislation legalizing fantasy sports betting so potential revenue isn’t lost to neighboring states. Then there’s electoral reform, which is a particularly important issue for the Libertarian Party of Alabama and other third-party political organizations in Alabama. To get his name on the ballot, Shelby had to canvass the district and obtain signatures from 375 voters, or 3 percent of those who cast votes in the most recent gubernatorial election. While that’s a manageable inconvenience for a smaller race, Shelby said Alabama’s current laws make it nearly impossible for third-party candidates to enter statewide races. He said major-party candidates, on the other hand, only have to notify state election officials and pay a fee. In the long run, Shelby said he hopes his legislative campaign can help thirdparty candidates bypass some of those hurdles in the future. Even if he comes up short on election day, he said, he wants Alabama voters to know they have more than two options at the ballot box. O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 House District 97 REDISTRICTING COULD MAKE HOUSE DISTRICT 97 COMPETITIVE D BY JASON JOHNSON istrict 97 runs through most of downtown Mobile and includes portions of Dauphin Island Parkway and areas northeast of Prichard. For three decades, the district was represented by Democrat Yvonne Kennedy, who passed away in late 2012 while still in office. The next year, Rep. Adline Clarke beat six primary challengers and two independent candidates in a special election to claim the vacant seat. She ran unopposed for her first full term in 2014, but she now faces a challenge from Republican Stephen McNair. McNair is the first Republican to make a challenge for the seat in years. While it still has a large base of Democratic voters, District 97 was partially redrawn in 2017 via court order stemming from challenges to the legality of nearby District 99 and 11 others around the state. Republicans believe it could enough to make District 97 competitive. tending “failing public schools” to transfer to a nonfailing public or private institution and creates tax incentives for those who contribute to organizations offering scholarships to those students. Opponents, like Clarke, say the law pulls away money that would otherwise go to Alabama’s public schools. Clarke told Lagniappe the Legislature shouldn’t be using public education dollars to fund scholarships to private schools. “To meet the needs of all children, the state of Alabama needs to provide greater resources for grades K-12,” she said. “I also believe that teacher salaries must be increased, as many teachers are leaving the profession, and college students are choosing other career paths because of the challenges that teachers and administrators face today, including substandard pay.” Clarke supports a referendum letting the people decide if a lottery is right for Alabama, and, if created, proceeds from state lottery “would be best spent being earmarked for education.” Adline Clarke Stephen McNair Clarke formerly worked as a reporter for the Mobile Press-Register. In 2017, she retired as the senior vice president of business and community relations for Mobile Development Enterprises — a nonprofit wing of the Mobile Housing Authority that was scrutinized in a 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. With five years in the Legislature, Clarke currently serves as the House Democratic Caucus Whip and was also named “Legislator of the Year” by the caucus in 2017. Heading into the Nov. 6 election, she’s built a platform around closing the “gender pay gap” in Alabama and ensuring “Alabamians have access to well-paying jobs, well-funded schools and quality, affordable health care.” In multiple sessions, Clarke has introduced legislation intended to prohibit employers from paying workers “at wage rates less than those paid to employees of the opposite sex for substantially similar work.” Those efforts failed to find support, but her campaign website says a similar bill “will be reintroduced next year.” Despite the roadblock in Montgomery, Clarke earned a public endorsement from fair pay activist Lilly Ledbetter. “I first introduced a Pay Equity Bill in the House of Representatives in 2016 because the wage gap is very real and its impact is enormous,” Clarke told Lagniappe. “While women are those most directly impacted, this cannot be dismissed as a ‘women’s issue.’ It is an issue of fairness and family and the consequences of allowing these wage disparities are far reaching.” Clarke has also come out publicly in support of an expansion of Alabama’s Medicaid program. She says failure to expand has “already had a devastating impact on many families — including working families — who cannot afford health insurance.” Clarke acknowledged an expansion would increase Alabama’s obligation to the Medicaid program, but she believes it could be offset by additional federal resources and the positive economic impact of a healthier workforce and creating more jobs in the medical field. Both candidates in the House 97 race have been vocal about supporting public education, but unlike McNair, Clarke has firmly taken a position on the controversial Alabama Accountability Act some local school systems have recently begun calling on legislators to repeal. Passed in 2013, the law allows students at- 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 While McNair is a first-time candidate, he’s no stranger to the world of state politics. Since 2015, McNair has worked closely with legislators and municipal officials through his consulting firm, McNair Historic Preservation, to extend historic tax credits to developers interested in reopening vacant old properties. Now he’s running for office to bring Montgomery’s attention to local issues he believes aren’t being adequately addressed. “We’re not interested in engaging in a culture war or focusing on divisive social issues. We want to focus on bipartisan solutions to health care, education and infrastructure,” McNair said. Like Clarke, McNair believes Alabama’s health care system is in dire need of improvement, but unlike some GOP members he’s not staunchly opposed to an expansion of Medicaid. However, he did say he could only support such an expansion if Alabama is able to afford it. “It is an extremely important subject, though, and whether we expand Medicaid or not, we need to focus on making sure we have adequate health care and we aren’t losing rural hospitals,” he said. McNair has also come out in support of creating a state education lottery, though the proceeds would require certain provisions. If he were to vote in favor of a lottery, McNair said, the current education budget “should not be touched.” “I would also like to see the removal of the grocery and the medicine taxes that impact lowincome households, which [we] should have the revenue to remove if we were to pass an education lottery,” he said. McNair’s top priority for infrastructure is the proposed Interstate 10 Mobile River bridge. His campaign recently attracted statewide attention for billboards reading: “Build the Bridge and Make Montgomery Pay for It! According to McNair, the slogan alludes to the Legislature taking on the responsibility of paying for state matching requirements attached to any federal fund that might help bring the $2 billion project closer to fruition. He believes the more money the state puts in, the less local residents will likely have to pay in toll fees. McNair said it would be “restitution” for the state’s decision to allocate only 20 percent of its settlement with BP to the coastal communities most affected by the 2010 oil spill. “To think that 80 percent of the BP money was lost to a one-time, one-year budget fix is borderline criminal,” McNair added.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Cry for help COUNCIL EYES INVESTIGATION INTO TRASH DEPARTMENT T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile City Council will delay for a week a vote to launch an investigation into workplace conditions within the Public Works Department. The item was placed on the board’s agenda for the first time Tuesday, Oct. 30, following months of complaints from employees responsible for picking up yard debris throughout the city. Those complaints culminated in an organized “sick-out” Oct. 9, where 21 employees called in sick or left work to come to the scheduled council meeting. Ten of those employees have since been fired by Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The complaints have ranged through the months from harassment to racially motivated mistreatment from supervisors within the department. The employees who participated the sickout were asking the council for help, local public works advocacy group President Wesley Young told councilors Tuesday. “The employees were crying for help,” Young said. “Those employees did not violate any rules.” Retired trash employee Michael Brown told councilors of his firsthand experience with harassment as a 15-year veteran of the department. “I was a victim,” he said. “I felt the same way these other employees have felt. Individuals were picked on by the same leadership that’s there now.” Council Vice President Levon Manzie said it struck him how many employees were willing to leave their jobs to speak out during the Oct. 9 meeting. “It was a plea for help,” he said. If approved, the resolution in question would allow councilors to form an investigative committee and hire special counsel. The special counsel would conduct the investigation and be able to subpoena witnesses. Councilman C.J. Small, one of four sponsors on the resolution, said it was held over by request of some council colleagues who wanted to give the public an opportunity to read it. “It’s my hope next week we’ll get the five votes to start an investigation,” he said. Councilman John Williams said the process is happening about as “fast as this can happen,” noting council attorney Wanda Cochran has been involved for a couple of weeks. “I’m confident it’ll pass next week,” he said. Councilwoman Bess Rich echoed Williams, adding that with something as serious as an investigation, it’s important to take time. City spokesman George Talbot said the administration is fully on board with the investigation and will cooperate when called upon to do so. He added there would be no delay from Stimpson’s office. In the meantime, the Public Works department is still dealing with a backlog of yard debris in neighborhoods. Interim Executive Director of Public Works John Peavy told councilors during a preconference meeting they are using five retirees to help pick up trash and have rented two additional trucks. “It looks promising that by the end of the week we’ll almost be completely caught up,” Peavy said. He told councilors trash is the only department within Public Works with any issues and that employees within the various departments have “just rallied.” “I’m very pleased and proud of the people working for this city, as you should be,” he said. BAYBRIEF | GULF SHORES ‘No’ means ‘no’ GULF SHORES RESIDENTS’ APPEAL TO HALT APARTMENTS DENIED AGAIN BY JOHN MULLEN T he anti-apartment group in Gulf Shores made one last appeal to the City Council on Oct. 29 in the form of a one-man effort by Enclave resident Pete Sims during a specially called council meeting. Residents of his condo complex, The Ridge and Regency Club, have been fighting tooth and nail since a June site plan approval for Regency Place was OK’d by the city’s planning commission. “It is flawed on a multitude of levels,” Sims told the council. “I implore you to carefully study, discuss and consider this information that’s been presented to you today and not rush to make a final judgment. Take some time to deliberate. I request that you table this matter for a period of time for proper consideration.” Council members said the city has taken time and effort to hear and address citizens’ concerns. Several meetings and public hearings were conducted for the sole purpose of painstakingly vetting each and every detail of the 206-unit, four-story complex on 10 acres surrounded by multifamily developments. In a special called council meeting, the third meeting specifically addressing this development, the council voted 6-0 to deny Sims’ appeal. “We’ve been discussing and debating this situation since July and it’s been a long process,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “We have listened intently to every meeting and every comment made by not only by you, but anyone that wanted to speak at any time.” What it comes down to, Craft told Sims and other concerned residents, is a simple fact of law. “You can sit there and shake your head all day long, but we are bound to follow the legal requirements,” Craft told Sims. “We cannot change the law. We have to decide if we want to break the law and do what you want us to do, or whether our responsibility is to enforce the legal requirements that exist in the city.” Recently city councils in Fairhope and Daphne denied two developments, but they concerned rezoning requests. The Gulf Shores developer is following the current zoning guidelines for his property. Site plans following the zoning ordinance aren’t required to be heard before the City Council. “We cannot change zoning on a property and take away a property owner’s rights,” Councilman Jason Dyken said. Other concerns Sims raised were increased traffic, population density, changing the character of the neighborhood and declining property values. He cited a U.S. Census Bureau study that claimed property values drop nearly 14 percent when apartments are built in neighborhoods. He said the value of the surrounding properties would drop by $7 million to $10 million. Dyken, who chairs the city’s Finance Committee, disputed those claims, saying the study was on larger cities and not a small town like Gulf Shores. “I wish, as Finance Committee chairman, that I could be as loosey-goosey with percentages as you have in regards to predicting future value decrease,” Dyken said. “That study was in 100 metropolitan areas. It wasn’t in a city our size. You’re applying a formulation that isn’t even applicable to a city this size.” O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 Baldwin ballot BALDWIN COUNTY VOTERS TO DECIDE CANDIDATES IN NINE RACES BY JOHN MULLEN V oters in Baldwin County will have decisions to make in nine races, including both houses of the Legislature, two County Commission seats and two school board spots. The highest-profile race is for Senate District 32 pitting Republican Chris Elliott against Democrat Jason Fisher. “Our core messaging since day one has been about fighting to get our fair share for Baldwin County,” Elliott said. “I started that message well over a year ago and it’s exciting to see all of the people who have adopted it.” Fisher said he wants to directly address needs he sees in Baldwin County, if elected. “We have been running a positive, issuesoriented campaign that focuses on pragmatic solutions to the most pressing problems that Alabama and Baldwin County face today, including improving health care, education, infrastructure and ending the scourge of political corruption in Montgomery,” Fisher said. House District 64 Incumbent Republican Harry Shiver is seeking his fourth term against Democrat newcomer Amber Selman-Lynn. Shiver was an educator in the county for 32 years and said he believes this experience will help him in his fourth term. “With retirements and officials seeking other offices, at least 25 percent of the House of Representatives will not be returning,” Shiver said. “This is a time when we will need experienced legislators who can act for the people of this area and the state.” Selman-Lynn said she is getting out and listening to concerns of the people. “We’re spending all our time on opportunities for engaging with voters to find out what’s on their minds and we’ve heard a variety of concerns,” she said. House District 66 In House District 66, Republican incumbent Alan Baker is vying for his fourth term against Democratic challenger Susan Smith. The district covers parts of Baldwin and Escambia counties. “I am running for re-election to continue my active conservative representation for all citizens of District 66 in being that strong voice in Montgomery,” Baker said. Smith said she wants District 66 voters to have someone in Montgomery who can help move the county forward. “I believe the people want the same things I do, and I know they want someone who will not only represent them but stay in touch with them and be held accountable to them,” Smith said. House District 94 Seeking a fifth term in this seat is Republican Joe Faust, who said he will continue to work for better infrastructure. “The same message that we have always had is we are for better schools, we need better highways and infrastructure in general,” Faust said. Democrat Danielle Mashburn-Myrick said Baldwin County should be a leader in the state and wants to be part of that as a legislator. “It’s time for Montgomery to serve people in Baldwin County,” Mashburn-Myrick said. “Our area is a rapidly growing economic engine for the state, and our influence in Montgomery should reflect that.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 House District 96 This race pits Republican Matt Simpson against Democrat Maurice Horsey and Libertarian Matt Shelby in a bid to replace Randy Davis. Read more about this race on Page 9. Baldwin Commission District 2 Republican Joe Davis leaves his seat on the Daphne City Council to face Democrat Amber Smith in the seat vacated by Senate candidate Chris Elliott. “The campaign has been going great,” Davis said. “We have just a little over a week to go and while we have accomplished so much, there is hard work in the days ahead.” Smith said she’ll bring a fresh perspective to the commission if elected. “We need new, fresh, young minds that are willing to look past our party differences and work together for the people,” Smith said. Baldwin Commission District 3 Billie Joe Underwood ousted two-term commissioner Tucker Dorsey in the GOP primary and faces Democrat Heather Brown on Tuesday. “I’ve never stopped working towards finishing this part of the race,” Underwood said. “I feel like that the runoff results helped me to gain respect from several people who may have been unsure about me before the primary.” Brown said she wants the county to better manage the growth that is exploding in parts of the county. “We may not be able to eliminate everything but we can make sure we are doing the best we can with new development, as well as making sure existing developments are maintaining environmental safety,” Brown said. School Board District 1 Two political newcomers, Republican Michael E. Johnson and Democrat Heather Karras, are seeking to represent this northern Baldwin district. “If I am fortunate enough to win this election I will do all I can to make our school system transparent and a place where teachers and students can be safe and thrive,” Johnson said. Karras said she believes the northern part of the county needs stronger representation. “When push comes to shove, North Baldwin, at least since I’ve been here, has always complained that they have been ignored or left behind,” Karras said. School Board District 2 This race also has three newcomers to politics with Democrat Clyde Jones, Republican Andrea S. Lindsey and Libertarian Michael E. Reeves. “Our campaign has great momentum going into the final week before the election,” Jones said. “Myself and volunteers have tirelessly canvassed throughout District 2.” Lindsey said she, too, has been in contact with voters through a variety of mediums. “I have been able to reach out to my District 2 neighbors through personal contact, signs, social media, mailouts, meet-and-greets, knocking on doors and phone calls,” Lindsey said. “All facets of my campaign have yielded positive results.”

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES As the election approaches … ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S Attorney General Attorney General Steve Marshall is having a little tougher race primarily because of his slimy ties to the Luv Guv and Luther Strange. In a meeting with our editorial board, Marshall made it amply clear he has no intention to further investigate the dark money sources that paid Bentley’s girlfriend and chief of staff, or to look into whether Strange was bribed by the governor to help derail the investigation. He told us that essentially there are some things we just may never know about what happened. Spoken like a true investigator. Marshall’s opponent, Joe Siegelman, at least seems to have an earnest interest in getting to the bottom of the Luv Guv scandal, and I personally think neither Strange nor Bentley should skip out on what they’ve done. Adding to that, Marshall also told us he didn’t think it would really be the AG’s job to open up an investigation into the Catholic Church’s cover-up of molestation charges against priests in Alabama. AGs in several other states are doing this, but Marshall has already blown it off. Adding to that is his acceptance of more than $700,000 worth of PAC-to-PAC campaign money, despite a state law banning such transfers. Marshall provides more than a few reasons to doubt him as the state’s top law enforcement official. District 97 Down the ballot, perhaps the most interesting race will be House 97 featuring incumbent Adline Clarke and challenger Stephen McNair. While McNair is pretty fresh to the political game, he has campaigned hard. Clarke has a good deal of personal popularity too, but even since her first election in 2013 she has faced criticism associated with her work at the Mobile Housing Board. In addition to incorrectly claiming the nonprofit she worked for was a separate entity, Clarke’s involvement there led HUD’s Office of Inspector General to fine MHB $1.2 million for masonry contracts handed out to her half-brother’s company. Now retired from MHB and Mobile Development Enterprises, Clarke has tried to deny any involvement in this, but the OIG report says clearly, “the senior vice president of Mobile Development Enterprises [Clarke] signed the Mobile Development Enterprises contract with the Housing Board that agrees to all construction management activities, including those related to vacancy reduction, which were subsequently carried out by Superior Masonry. The senior vice president’s [Clarke’s] relationship with the owner of Superior Masonry, and the relationship of the Housing Board and Mobile Development Enterprises create the appearance of a conflict of interest.” Her first run for office against Karlos Finley was also a bit odd in that the two candidates split votes cast at the polls 50:50, but Clarke took a rather miraculous 96 percent — 153 of 160 — absentee ballots cast in that race. As the Housing Board has traditionally been accused of being a center of voter fraud in the county, it’ll be interesting to see if Clarke is able to have the same success with absentees this go ‘round. THEGADFLY o, the “most important election of our lives” is now less than a week away, which means it’s only a week and two years away from the next “most important election of our lives.” Put that on the calendar. Clearly most of the superlatives attached to elections come from people out on the edges who think the folks on the other side of the political spectrum want to take away our rights to shoot aborted fetuses with bumpstocked semiautomatic rifles. Or something along those lines. The tension is thick enough to cut with with a knife, as each side stares into the abyss of either controlling Congress or not. There is earnest talk of impeachment, although no one is quite certain what for yet. People will be fired, indicted or resign. Nancy Pelosi will once again wrap her bony fingers around the Speaker’s gavel while Trump has journalists rounded up and thrown into active volcanoes. To quote Elmer Fudd, “North winds blow! South winds blow! Typhoons! Hurricanes! SMOG!!!!” There’s a lot on the line, folks. Not that you’d necessarily know it here in Lower Alabama. We’re sliding into home in a bizarrely boring gubernatorial race that had no right to ever be this dull. Maybe our neighboring states have provided Alabama its fill of political intrigue. Just the spillover advertising from Florida’s gubernatorial and senate fights alone have created enough electricity to put Alabama Power out of business, as each man relentlessly trashes the other. If the commercials are to be believed, the four men running for these two offices ought to be locked up in Hannibal Lector’s old cell and buried in 12 feet of cement. But in the Alabama races we actually should be paying attention to, the TV spots have taught us that Kay Ivey’s dog is named Bear and Walt Maddox is 45, among other pieces of useless information. I will give Maddox credit for trying to get Alabamians to care about his many detailed plans for improving this second-to-last state, but he’s been hollering down an empty hole the entire time as Ivey has rope-a-doped and tried to convince us we’re doing OK while saying absolutely nothing. It feels like Kay secretly thinks we’re an unattractive child who has managed to date someone slightly out of his or her league, despite the fact that person actually has a heroin problem and doesn’t bathe regularly. I can just imagine Kay saying, “Now Alabama, you’re doing real, real good, honey. Don’t you remember when you were 50th in a lot of things? Now you’re 48th! I’m just so proud! There’s no reason to go puttin’ on airs and gettin’ big ideas.” If the polls are to be believed, Ivey will roll to victory next week by a huge margin over a very qualified challenger. A surprising number of Republicans have told me they will vote for Maddox because he is the far better choice and Ivey will be just another puppet governor with a shadow government running the show. But she makes an awful lot of people feel warm — kind of the way Robert Bentley did before he became the Luv Guv. The lack of excitement in the governor’s race has bled down the ballot some. The lieutenant governor’s race was all fire and fury in the primary, but seems like a cakewalk for Republican Will Ainsworth over Democrat Will “Who?” Boyd. Most of the political intelligentsia think Ainsworth is just prepping to take over as governor if Ivey isn’t physically strong enough to make it through her term, but I’m guessing her handlers will have her embalmed and move her arms and legs like a puppet before they let that happen. 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Cartoon/Laura Mattei Lieutenant Governor THROW ME SOMETHING MISTER! CITY CONSIDERS CHARGING MARDI GRAS ORGANIZATIONS MORE MONEY TO PARADE.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA This is who we really are ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM N ext week, Americans will head to the polls to cast their votes in the midterms. Things have been pretty civil in Alabama, as most of the mud got slung during the primaries. Such is life in a deep red state. But hearing some of the divisive rhetoric in our neighboring states of Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, where there are competitive races for senate and/or governor, has been pretty disheartening. Even outside of these races, the political rhetoric in general in the last week alone, regarding the president, the caravan, the pipe bomber and the horrible tragedy in Pittsburgh, has been heartbreaking and depressing in a number of ways. And if you’re like me and maybe watch a little too much cable news and/or spend a little too much time on social media reading political columns on both “sides,” and especially the comments underneath, you probably think we are hopelessly divided as a country and wonder if we are ever going to make it out of this. Sometimes another civil war seems more likely. I have certainly felt that way at times lately. But a few things have recently served to remind there is still reason to believe it’s not hopeless. Sometimes it’s easy to forget we don’t actually live in a world where people act like they do on Facebook or Twitter. (Thank God.) Can you imagine talking to someone and speaking to them in the same way some people do to one another on social media? Or jabbing a piece of paper with some meme right up in someone’s face to make a point? No, we would never in a million years treat each other like that in person. If we did, there would be a lot of broken noses being treated in the ER every day. It’s easy to be an a-hole when you are hiding behind a keyboard fighting with some nameless, faceless stranger who lives 3,000 miles away. I doubt even the most vociferous, aggressive liberal or conservative would speak to someone in person the same way they do online. None of us is raised to be that way, no matter our politics. But the more we stay in our own bubbles, those “other people” just become a blob of something we don’t agree with and we lump them all together and consider them a monolithic collection of bigots, racists, snowflakes, rapists, feminists, Democraps, RepubliKKKans, whatever, rather than a collection of individual human beings with very complex and nuanced opinions on issues. We’re not robots. Most people who voted for Trump don’t agree with every single thing he does any more than people who voted for Hillary would have with her. Just think about your own office and coworkers or your friend groups or family members. Within those, you have people who have differing views on a variety of issues. For the most part, they aren’t absolutists. It’s not all black and white or red and blue. And you can probably have civil conversa- tions with them and agree on more than you disagree. And you don’t hate their guts over the few things you disagree on. And these are the people that matter. Just because we can connect with a billion people online and argue about politics doesn’t mean we should. Even if we don’t engage, but just read and internalize this seemingly never-ending network of toxicity, it gives us the impression we are way more divided than we actually are. And sadly, it certainly helps motivate the mentally unstable among us to do the things they did last week. But thank God those people are the minority. And in the aftermath of the atrocious events of last week, we have seen many acts of kindness, support and love. And those acts far outnumber the ones of two deranged individuals. And I have to believe that is the real America. Even here locally, seeing so many people organize drives and donate supplies and money to our neighbors in the Panhandle who are suffering after Hurricane Michael reminds us, this is who we really are. Watching thousands of people march in support and in memory of their friends and family members in the Breast Cancer Walk this past weekend reminds us, this is who we really are. And there have been so many different local fundraisers the past couple of weeks, from Little Sisters of the Poor to Prichard Preparatory School to Animal Rescue Foundation to Distinguished Young Women. And there are many, many more coming up. Most of these are put on by volunteers who work tirelessly and make nothing. They are just passionate about their causes and their community. This is who we really are. Driving into work this morning, I listened to a very respectful, meaningful and informative debate on local talk radio between Congressman Bradley Byrne and his opponent, Robert Kennedy, Jr. They weren’t screaming at each other or calling each other names, like the clips we see on TV between political opponents. And it reminded me, this is who we really are. Some of my friends lost one of their dear friends unexpectedly this week and seeing them comfort each other as they grieve and try to make sense of a death that makes no sense, it reminds me, this is who we really are. As I left the downtown post office this morning, I held the door for a gentleman as we were leaving. He looked me straight in the eye, thanked me and said with a smile, “I really hope you have a wonderful day.” He seemed like he really meant it and it made my morning. Even with the smallest acts of kindness, this is who we really are. There is certainly a lot of anger and craziness out in the world, but there is still a lot of beauty and love, too. Sometimes we just need to remind ourselves of this. Because this is who we really are. O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT What newspaper endorsements in Alabama tell us BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast year, during the never-ending U.S. Senate special election cycle, the editorial board for the Alabama Media Group (the company that ran into the ground the once-proud, formerly daily newspapers for Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville) abandoned all pretense of objectivity. The paper endorsed Democratic then-candidate (now Senator) Doug Jones on the front page of its Sunday edition. The message was clear: Roy Moore was so unacceptable that the joint editorial board for Alabama’s three major newspapers was united with the voters and their readers in opposition to the Republican candidate. As it turned out, they were right, but just barely — by a 1.5 percent margin. But was a roughly 20,000-vote difference out of 1.34 million ballots cast worthy of an over-the-top breach of the hypothetical wall that exists between a newspaper’s news and opinion pages? The implication was, of course, that Moore’s unpopularity and unfitness warranted this display, and the papers were merely reflecting and serving their audiences. The close vote totals, however, did not validate that position. That did not stop our friends in charge of the Alabama Media Group from patting themselves on the back and taking some credit for that election’s outcome. Nonetheless, the takeaway was clear: Last year’s special election was roughly a 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent Jones-Moore split in the state of Alabama, but the combined effort of the Mobile Press-Register, The Birmingham News and the Huntsville Times was 150 percent Jones. This midterm election cycle is not any different for the legacy print media of Alabama. The editorial hierarchy, from publisher to beat reporters, continues to show it couldn’t care less about the politics of the constituency it supposedly serves. Last week, the joint editorial board for North Alabama’s Decatur Daily and Shoals’ TimesDaily called on voters to oust incumbent Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville). Keep in mind, Brooks has won every one of his congressional elections by more than 15 percentage points, including a 50 point margin in 2014. It’s safe to say the people in Alabama’s congressional 5th District approve of their congressman even though those two newspapers do not. Also last week, The Anniston Star, the gold standard for a newspaper completely untethered to the political reality of its readers, endorsed the entire Democratic slate in the top-tier of statewide Alabama office — with one exception. Incumbent Republican Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was that exception. “John Merrill is Alabama’s secretary of state,” the Oct. 24 endorsement read. “He’s also a mixed bag of wise policy and regrettable stances. We wish that weren’t the case.” The obvious victim here is Democratic Secretary of State nominee Heather Milam. How would you like to be the only Democratic 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 candidate not acceptable for the house that Col. Harry M. Ayers built? As more of these editorial board endorsements come out between now and Election Day, we’re likely to see a lot of the same — Democratic Party upstarts endorsed over Republican incumbents and newcomers. It’s not a new phenomenon. The media, generally, are unabashedly liberal. It takes a particular type of person to go into a profession it views as high-minded social work. The politics of individuals who study journalism and go work for an old-school establishment media outlet like the Montgomery Advertiser or the Tuscaloosa News are not going to be conservative. And they’re certainly not going to be proDonald Trump. To them, it’s just too bad that two-thirds of the state voted for Trump. Apparently, they weren’t taking in the wisdom on the pages of these newspapers, all of which endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. To Alabama’s media: Maybe it isn’t this state’s voters. It’s you. If you look at the major newspapers in Alabama, you cannot find a regularly occurring pro-Trump voice, with the exception of perhaps an out-of-state syndicated or guest columnist. It is as if such a viewpoint does not exist in this overwhelmingly Republican, proTrump state. We all know this is not the case. This suggests these outlets are irrelevant in the political discussion. All the papers and journalists in Alabama that participated in the political endorsement game endorsed Hillary Clinton. She lost Alabama by an almost 2-to-1 margin. If we are to believe the left-wing bromide that diversity is our strength, the mainstream print media in Alabama is pretty darn weak. If The Birmingham News, Press-Register, Huntsville Times, Montgomery Advertiser, Tuscaloosa News, Anniston Star, Gadsden Times, Decatur Daily, TimesDaily, Opelika-Auburn News or Dothan Eagle cannot seem to find one right-winger to offer the mainstream Alabama Republican viewpoint in this red state, what does that say for their hard news coverage? Maybe your reporter is writing and filing unbiased copy, but the people who decide what stories are important are looking at the world through a pro-Democratic Party lens. Not necessarily a pro-Alabama, or even a pro-whatAlabama-residents-want-to-read lens. That’s how we wind up with matters like the dopey “Will Kay Ivey participate in a gubernatorial debate?” question as the most pressing issues, according to newspaper political coverage. Dismiss this criticism as a diatribe from some right-wing, pro-Republican guy if you must. But do so at your peril, because a business model that sells one thing in a marketplace that demands the polar opposite is not long for this world. Editor’s note: Lagniappe, the largest weekly newspaper in Alabama, does not endorse candidates for political office. All columnists’ opinions are their own.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Voting: focusing on the real problems BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER V oting is an integral part of the democratic process. Indeed, inherent in the concept of self-government is the ability of members of a democratic state to elect representatives to make decisions on their behalf. In our republican form of government, power ultimately resides with the people. Voting is the exercise of a right that serves as the sustaining force in the perpetuation of our system of government. Thankfully, this very important and fundamental exercise by the citizens of our republic is one that is not pervasively impacted or undermined by abuse and fraud. Voter fraud, the intentional corruption of the electoral process by a voter who knowingly and willingly gives false information to establish voter eligibility, and/or knowingly and willingly votes illegally or participates in a conspiracy to encourage illegal voting by others, is not common in U.S. elections. Though accusations of fraud are plentiful, actual, verifiable, prosecutable instances are not. Voter fraud does indeed happen, but it is not systemic or pervasive. In last year’s U.S. Senate special election in Alabama, voter fraud claims became front and center after Doug Jones bested Roy Moore. After his loss, Moore filed a lawsuit claiming “systemic election fraud,” which he asserted was largely responsible for his defeat. Moore alleged, among other things, that three vanloads of Mexicans were brought into the state, five busloads of African-Americans were brought into Mobile to vote, people came from outside the state to vote and substantial “irregularities” existed in 20 Jefferson County voting precincts. Though Moore’s lawsuit was later thrown out and the election results were certified by state officials, it didn’t stop Moore from insisting, and others believing, “Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election.” Moore’s unsubstantiated and false claims of widespread and persistent voter fraud echo an increasingly familiar narrative of claims that isn’t supported by reality. However, placed in historical context, claims of pervasive and widespread voter fraud are nothing new, nor are the outcomes such claims can lead to. In the post-Reconstruction South, the majority of blacks saw their right to vote curtailed and suppressed in the name of election integrity. Given the right to vote by the 15th Amendment, blacks had become a formidable electoral force. However, as Southern states were “redeemed,” state after state enacted restrictive measures to make it extremely difficult for blacks to vote. Ostensibly, one of the main reasons given for these measures was to curtail voter fraud and ensure a credible and pure election process uncorrupted by black voters. It would take many decades and the enactment of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to tear down these odious edifices that were put in place to restrict voting access and participation. In 2013, the Supreme Court noted it was time for a change when it came to the Voting Rights Act. Writing for the majority in its Shelby County vs. Holder decision, Chief Justice John Roberts said aspects of the historic law had lost their relevance and that things weren’t as they used to be. In other words, unlike when the law was put in place, state leaders can be trusted to not enact barriers and devise ways to stifle voter access and the turnout of historically marginalized voters as their predecessors had 18 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 in times past. Thus “preclearance” — the requirement in the Voting Rights Act that 16 states with a history of voting discrimination and low voter turnout must have the Department of Justice or a federal court ”preclear” changes involving “any voting qualification or prerequisite to voting, or standard, practice or procedure with respect to voting …” — was no more. Changes could now be made without prior federal approval. Loud cries of voter fraud have re-emerged, and so have state measures that hinder and suppress turnout. In a “Back to the Future”-type situation, those historically alleged to have engaged in voter fraud or who were the reason for such laws being enacted — immigrants, minorities and the poor — are again finding themselves as reasons for the enactment of draconian voter ID laws. Yet what is urgently needed is energy and effort put into increasing access and turnout, not depressing or restricting it. Although the U.S. is the world’s oldest democracy, we don’t lead other democracies in voter turnout. As a matter of fact, we lag behind. As many know, the 2018 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Although there has been much talk and newsprint devoted to the election and its ramifications, historically only around 40 percent of eligible Americans vote during the midterms. During a presidential election the number goes up to around 60 percent, but that still means almost 40 percent of eligible Americans aren’t participating in this crucial democratic process. Although Alabama does have online voter registration, it doesn’t permit crucial things such as same-day registration, automatic voter registration, early voting or no-excuse absentee voting (which allows any registered voter to request an absentee ballot without requiring the voter to state a reason for his/ her desire to vote absentee). Again, the goal should not be restricting access and turnout but encouraging it. State leaders should prioritize facilitating ease and accommodation in the registration and voting process, not ways to limit them. This can be done while still maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. It’s not an either/or situation. No case of voter fraud is a small thing. But the notion that our system is infected with widespread and extensive fraud does not square with the facts. A state-by-state examination shows that in-person voter fraud in America is a rare occurrence. As far as noncitizens voting in elections, the Center for Election Innovation and Research noted rather succinctly “a person is more likely to be eaten by a shark that simultaneously gets hit by lightning than to find a noncitizen voting.” When it comes to voting, let’s focus on the real problem: participation and access.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Sexton Lawn expanding in Baldwin County BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM B aldwin County-based Sexton Lawn and Landscape Inc. recently announced plans for construction of a new headquarters. The project is currently in the site development phase with an expected start in December. The company purchased five acres of undeveloped land on County Road 64, east of the intersection with Alabama State Route 181. “For the first time we will have enough space for our 40 employees, as well as actually owning the place,” owner Sid Sexton said. Currently the company is leasing smaller space in an office park on AL 181 in Daphne. Walcott Adams Verneuille Architects, based in Fairhope, designed the building and is providing the site plan for the first phase of development. Sycamore Construction Inc. is under contract for construction. When completed, the building will house offices for the administrative staff, spaces for private client and vendor meetings, training facilities, a break area for outside workers and a sheltered area for vehicle and equipment maintenance. A parking and loading area is planned at the rear of the building for the 40-vehicle fleet that supports the landscape design and installation and maintenance activities of the company. Client and vendor parking is provided in front, accessed from County Road 64. Founded in 2005, the company offers a full spectrum of landscape services including design, installation, general maintenance, and identification and correction of landscape and plant problems. Rameh Khazen at Bellator Real Estate and Development handled the land acquisition and Aaron White at The First arranged financing. • Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices in the U.S. and Canada, recently announced the sale of a 3,000-square-foot Burger King restaurant for $2.17 million, according to Joseph W. McKibben, regional manager of the firm in its Mobile office. The property is located at 29685 AL-181 in Daphne and was constructed in 2008 on 1.40 acres along Interstate 10. Andrew Chason, first vice president of investments locally at Marcus & Millichap, had listed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Chason also procured the buyer, also a limited liability company. • Envoy Mortgage Ltd. has leased a 2,000-square-foot office space in Hillcrest Square Ventures at 1000 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Jill Meeks, broker associate with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant in the transaction. Phillip Curtin of Curtin & Associates Real Estate worked for the landlord. • A&O Health Career Center Inc. is expanding into an additional 5,200 square feet of space at 4358 Midmost Drive in Mobile, now encompassing a total of 6,950 square feet. The new larger facility will open in January 2019. Jill Meeks with Stirling Properties handled the transaction. • A mini warehouse complex with 79 units has been sold at 457 Thompson Blvd. in Chickasaw. James Henderson with Bellator Real Estate handled the transaction for both buyer and seller. Shoe Station raises funds for Hurricane Michael relief Last week Shoe Station presented a check to the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) for $5,519, the result of a companywide fundraiser to assist victims of Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. The Oct. 21 fundraiser involved all of the retailer’s 21 locations across the Southeast, with customers online also making donations. The fundraiser’s co-sponsor, the Office of Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie (District 2), also donated $500 to the effort. UWSWA reportedly will share proceeds with partner 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 agencies, including American Red Cross, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Lifelines for 211, The Salvation Army, Volunteers of America and Goodwill Easter Seals. “We thank Shoe Station for the support they have given us over the past decade,” United Way of Southwest Alabama marketing specialist Leslie Schraeder said. “I have been inspired by the hard work of the United Way of Southwest Alabama and the enthusiasm our store sales teams have shown for this Hurricane Michael relief effort,” Shoe Station President and CEO Brent Barkin said UWSWA serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties to mobilize resources for disadvantaged communities. Collectively, the nonprofit has raised and invested more than $240 million for communities. Shoe Station is one of the nation’s larger independent shoe retailers. The familyowned chain was founded in 1984 in Mobile and has a national e-commerce presence combined with a regional footprint encompassing Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia. Pollman’s recognized as centennial retailer The Alabama Retail Association recently honored Pollman’s Bake Shops as an Alabama Centennial Retailer. Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPA Advisers, Slappey Communications and The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business are the award sponsors. Pollman’s Bake Shops was nominated for the award by Danette Richards, director of small business development for the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. “Pollman’s is a tradition in Mobile and a legend,” Richards said The business received a bronze plaque that will be placed outside one of its bakeries as well as a certificate for interior display. Fred J. Pollman initially moved from New Orleans to Mobile to help his brotherin-law’s bakery. In 1918, he opened his own business, which he held until the Great Depression. By 1950, his children — Fred J. Pollman Jr., Charles Pollman and Mary Pollman Bender — had acquired the business. The second generation added two more bake shops under the Pollman name. The business stayed in the family until 1981. For seven years, it operated under different ownership. Since 1989, Fred J. Pollman III and his wife, Rose, have owned and operated the three Pollman’s Bake Shops in Mobile. “We make sure everything tastes good, looks good and is ready for sale,” Pollman said. Crews come in at midnight to start baking, while the storefronts stay open until early evening. “We are still making some of the things that we did 100 years ago,” Pollman said. “It is fitting to celebrate the enduring first-century contributions Pollman’s Bake Shops have made to Mobile and the surrounding communities.” “For a business to survive the dramatic changes of the past century is a remarkable achievement,” Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown said.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE THE REVIEW Eating clean at FOY BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET W TACOS AND QUESADILLAS ARE NOT YOUR RUN-OF-THE-MILL VARIETY. YOU MAY NOT BE USED TO BEETS OR SWEET POTATOES, BUT IF YOU KEEP AN OPEN MIND YOU WILL LOVE THE RESULTS.” Katie says the definition is a food that is nutrient-dense for its caloric content, and the internet agrees with her, but no one has defined that ratio to compile a true list of superfoods. She’s a smart gal but was unable to tell me just now nutrient-rich a food had to be to qualify as “super.” So, which make the cut and which don’t? Kale? Chia seeds? Bacon? Where does it start and end? I wish there were a list that not only drew the line at what is and isn’t a superfood, but also listed them in order, from the most super of all the superfoods to the least. I certainly believe in the healing power of food. There has to be something to the idea of garbage in, garbage out. But I’ve seen 100-pound routinely takedown foot-long hot dogs for lunch and nurse biweekly hangovers with mountains of fast food and no exercise, yet still maintain a scale measurement around that century mark. They say envy adds 10 pounds. So here we are on the other side of mid-October and I’m looking to drop some post-baby weight so I can misbehave on Thanksgiving. This is what led me to follow Katie and baby Henry to FOY Superfoods in the heart of downtown. You may remember the nice folks at FOY (Fountain of Youth) from their previous midtown spot on Airport Boulevard called Balance. Balance was Mobile’s first hippie heaven, with lots of brown rice, sweet potatoes and tons of well-executed dishes with a strong vegetarian influence. They introduced us to something called Grack (extremely Photo | Facebook hat in the name of all that is delicious is a superfood? Is the word nothing more than a clever marketing strategy designed to capture a millennial generation? Maybe. Is it a word you can subjectively use to describe your favorite foods? Maybe. I’d like to think my chili recipe qualifies as a superfood, but your definition may differ. FOY SUPERFOODS 119 DAUPHIN ST. MOBILE, AL 36602 251-307-8997 Being tempted to eat healthier is a lot easier at FOY Superfoods in downtown Mobile, where you can find low-carb and low-calorie meals with simple ingredients. addictive granola) and also offered healthy preprepped meals sorts and a much healthier eater than I, but remember, I’m on for dinner at home on the go. After shutting those doors they a mission. Thanksgiving or bust. As newbies we stared longer opened FOY Superfoods at the southeast corner of Bienville than we should and wished we had planned our meal earlier by Square on Dauphin Street, with a sharp-looking dining room reading the menu on their Facebook page. and outdoor seating. Katie was into the Super Bowls and ordered the SouthIt was lunchtime on a Monday when we arrived just a western ($7.99). At the urging of our cashier she added couple doors down from The Haberdasher (I’d love a lunch guacamole ($.99) for extra southwestern flavor. The bowl was menu from those guys). We were testing out the new jogger huge and full of brown rice, spinach, black beans, red onions, stroller and I purposely parked blocks away cherry tomatoes and corn, all things that so we could get in some extra steps and do seem very southwestern. The ingredient check the alignment on the freshly pumped that sounded like the redheaded stepchild up tires of this Graco machine. Somewhere was the roasted sweet potatoes. Just when around Joachim I started to think about how you thought you’d get away without any much my focus had shifted while I pushed superfoods, they sneak one in on you! IT’S SO TEMPTING my newest reason to eat healthy, dodging From a flavor perspective it blended in sidewalk smokers and traffic, taking care to with the others, bonded together with TO EAT HEALTHIER. anticipate and avoid any potential hazard. honey chipotle vinaigrette. We walked into FOY, the first time for Before I realized what was in her bowl I I WONDER IF THESE all three of us, and found the place sparkling ordered the El Chapo Taco ($5.99), adding GUYS COULD MAKE clean. The wall on the left was lined with chicken ($1.99). My overstuffed corn torticoolers full of drinks, sauces and various lla was lightly toasted and crunchy, taking ME SOME SUPERFOOD up a good-sized tray. At this point I noticed premade items followed by menus on giant monitors, a technological step forward I had ordered the same thing as Katie, save FRENCH FRIES! from the chalkboard at Balance. It isn’t the brown rice and in taco form. No harm, a small list by any stretch. A long list of though. I think mine was better. bowls took up the most real estate, ranging A couple of La Croix sparkling waters from healthy common ingredients (served (I am one of those addicts) and we were starting at 11 a.m.) to energy bowls engineered as super fuel for on our way to superfood healthiness. It may sound as if I’m your body, served all day. making fun. Certainly I am not. Eat clean like this for a couple Tacos and quesadillas are not your run-of-the-mill variety. of days, avoiding processed foods, and you will notice a differYou may not be used to beets or sweet potatoes, but if you keep ence in the way you feel. an open mind you will love the results. Fresh pressed juices My only complaint was I wanted a pint of their chicken are a feature I should look into as they sound delicious, and salad but they were out. It was a Monday at noon. That’s a bit smoothies are a hot ticket item for eating on the run. of poor planning, but I can forgive. Check out their full menu at Baby Henry was fine with his supplemental powdered foysuperfoods.com and plan your next breakfast or lunch. It’s formula and pacifier, but I knew Katie was getting the butso tempting to eat healthier. I wonder if these guys could make terflies. This place is right up her alley. She’s a closet hippie of me some superfood french fries! 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Hangout Oyster Cook-Off, Craft Beer weekend pagne offerings will keep you lubricated. My favorite attraction is the North American Oyster Showcase. This raw bar is your annual chance to sample oysters from across the continent. You be the judge and see how offerings from the mid-Atlantic and New England to the Pacific Northwest and California hold up to those coming from our warm Gulf waters. (Spoiler alert: They’re all good.) VIP tickets run $150 and get you not only admission to Saturday’s cook-off, but also exclusive chef tastings, meet-and-greets and admission to a “Chefs Only” private party Saturday night. VIP areas feature relaxed seating and a private bar. Visit hangoutcookoff.com for a list of chefs and ticket availability. We will see you there. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR Mobile International Festival coming The 35th annual Mobile International Festival is coming to The Grounds (Mobile Fairgrounds) Saturday, Nov. 17. I fondly remember it in our Civic Center downtown and it’s obviously a great time to have lasted this long. Schools love the educational aspect and everyone loves the live entertainment, but let’s be honest: It’s really the food that brings you in. Have something from most corners of the globe. Broaden your palate, explore other cultures! Admission is only $12. I’ve paid more than that just to ride the Zipper at that joint. Get your advance tickets and learn more at mobileinternationalfestival.org. Photo | Facebook The Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Weekend allows participants to sample bivalves from all over the United States raw or cooked by dozens of local restaurants. A fter you’ve stashed away all of your ghouls and goblins, roasted the pumpkin seeds and stolen your fair share of your kid’s candy, make your way to Gulf Shores for the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer weekend Nov. 2-3. The fun begins with Friday night’s Craft Beer Festival. Your $40 ticket gets you Tasting dozens of beers from Good People, Abita, Big Beach Brewing, Sierra Nevada and more. Live music goes hand in hand with beer tastings. You’ll enjoy performances by Matt Maeson and Billy Raffoul while sucking your suds. This beast is a 21-and-up event. Leave the young’uns at home. Saturday, Nov. 3, is the big show. A cool $10 gets you into the Oyster Cook-Off and Tasting tickets are purchased in the venue. Oyster dishes from dozens of chefs flood the property. Cooking demos from food stars show you the tricks to hone your kitchen skills. Craft beer, bloody mary stations and Cham- 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Bonefish offers new brunch menu If you need another reason to go to West Mobile, then maybe Bonefish Grill’s new brunch menu can get you there. Crab Cake Rancheros, seasonal avocado toast, Greens, Egg and Ham (crispy Brussels sprouts) sound great. I’m going for the savory, corn-based seafood pancakes and the Ahi Tuna Steak and Eggs. Offered at all Bonefish Grill locations, the menu is available Saturday and Sunday. All Saints Bayou Bash Nov. 2 The 14 annual Bayou Bash is Friday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 151 S. Ann St. The $40 tickets get you live music, food and drinks with all proceeds going to outreach ministries. Don’t miss it! Recycle!

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

COVER STORY Ivey maintains lead in final days of governor’s race BY JASON JOHNSON, DALE LIESCH AND GABRIEL TYNES D ays from the Nov. 6 midterm elections, Gov. support some kind of increase to help fund projects that Kay Ivey continues to campaign on her job have long been on the Alabama Department of Transporcreation efforts and support for President Donald tation’s (ALDOT) “wish list.” Trump’s agenda, but despite being an underHowever, Maddox has criticized Ivey for continuing dog in a red state, Democratic challenger Walt Maddox to allow millions of dollars intended for those road and believes Alabamians are looking for change. bridge projects to be repurposed for other functions — a While dollars don’t necessarily equal votes, the politibudgeting practice originating with former Gov. Bob cal contributions have matched the projected outcome Riley that has continued over the past nine years. of this particular race so far. Ivey is the leader in nearly Last week, the Maddox campaign alleged and ALevery major poll that’s been conducted and had also outDOT later confirmed more than $60 million is diverted raised Maddox by more than $4 million as of Oct. 29. from highway budgets annually to the state law enAfter being in state politics more than 30 years, forcement association and the Administrative Office of previously as lieutenant governor, Ivey assumed her Courts. Despite that, both continue to struggle with their current role after former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned own funding problems. in 2017. She has since claimed to have “righted the Maddox, the current mayor of Tuscaloosa, has made ship of state” and made some sweeping changes to top a state lottery supporting education the cornerstone of administrative posts. his campaign. He’d like to see the public hold an up-orOther than the standard conservative talking points, down vote on an education lottery he says could provide jobs and education have been the cornerstone of Ivey’s $300 million for public schools without raising taxes. He also noted proceeds from campaign. Alabama’s unemploya lottery could support additional ment rate is the lowest it’s ever workforce training programs to help been and legislators budgeted the Alabamians fill the skills gap that largest increase for public education has kept some from higher-paying in years during the 2018 session. jobs in more technical industries Ivey has also continued efforts to WHILE DOLLARS DON’T such as computer science and adexpand high-quality pre-K options vanced manufacturing. NECESSARILY EQUAL to more families in Alabama, which Another marquee issue for Madwas also a component of her “Strong VOTES, THE POLITICAL dox has been health care, and he’s Start, Strong Finish” program. previously said if elected he would Her campaign takes credit for CONTRIBUTIONS HAVE “immediately move to expand “16,000 new jobs,” though a chunk Medicaid” through provisions of the MATCHED THE PROJECTED of those come from the planned Affordable Care Act. The Alabama Toyota/Mazda plant in Huntsville OUTCOME OF THIS Hospital Association has publicly — a $1.6 billion project in which endorsed an expansion as well. Ivey’s primary opponent, Huntsville PARTICULAR RACE SO FAR. Maddox previously told Mayor Tommy Battle, said the city Lagniappe a Medicaid expansion played a larger role than the state. would give more Alabamians acImproving state infrastructure cess to affordable health care but has been another major part of Ivey’s platform. could also address the state’s persistent problems with “As we continue to grow our great state, there is inadequate mental health services and the closure of rural an ever-increasing demand to improve our roads and hospitals in dozens of counties. bridges,” Ivey said at an event last week. “InfrastrucOutside of policy, the 2018 governor’s race has also ture directly impacts our lives every day. It’s how we been marked somewhat by Ivey’s reluctance to entertain get to and from work. It’s how our children get to and direct questions from most members the Alabama press from school.” as well as her continued refusals to debate Maddox or However, exactly how those improvements would be fellow Republicans in the GOP primary. financed remains unclear. Sam Fisher, an assistant professor of political science The Legislature is expected to consider an increase in at the University of South Alabama, told Lagniappe that Alabama’s 16-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax in its upcomprobably isn’t a bad campaign strategy, even if it “does a ing session. The tax is intended to fund state highway disservice to voters.” projects and Ivey has previously indicated she would 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 “The logic is that an incumbent or someone as the nominee of the dominant party in the district has a lot more to lose in a debate. A debate allows the other candidate an opportunity to gain name recognition and to make the dominant-party candidate look bad,” Fisher said. “Given no knowledge of candidates, the vast majority of voters — Democrat and Republican — will reflexively pull the lever for their party. Consequently, for local and many state elections, party affiliation is the sole guide for a decision.” In final weeks of the race, questions have once again been raised about Ivey’s health. Earlier this month, former state law enforcement director Spencer Collier made waves by rehashing old claims Ivey was hospitalized for “stroke-like symptoms” during a 2015 trip to Colorado as lieutenant governor. Collier, a former Republican legislator from Mobile County, also alleged Ivey pushed for a member of her security detail to be demoted after he told his superiors about the incident. Ivey has admitted to being hospitalized on the trip but says it was for altitude sickness, and the 74-year-old’s personal physician has released multiple statements saying her health is just fine. Ivey also said the suggestion she had State Trooper Drew Brooks demoted was a “desperate false attack” by Maddox, whom she called a “lying liberal.” Lieutenant governor The lieutenant governor has little power or duties outside the Senate, but like Ivey would ascend to the governor’s office in the event the governor is removed or otherwise unable to complete his or her entire term. Since 1972, three lieutenant governors have done just that. Within the Senate, the lieutenant governor is responsible for assigning committee members and chairpersons and determining which legislation is sent to those committees. The position has been vacant since Ivey’s departure. Democrat Will Boyd is a minister at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence and chairman of the Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee. Before moving to Alabama in 2011, he was a city councilman in Greenville, Illinois. A native of Florence, South Carolina, he holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of South Carolina and advanced degrees from “from various institutions of higher learning,” according to his campaign website. Before throwing his hat in the ring for lieutenant governor, Boyd also campaigned for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones. In a questionnaire submitted to the Alabama Policy Institute in May, Boyd described himself as a “a practical progressive” who would focus on employment, the expansion of Medicaid, protection of the Education Trust Fund and “a fairer tax system that does not unfairly burden low- and middleincome families while providing tax breaks for the rich.” In the same questionnaire, Boyd stated racial inequality is “the most challenging issue facing families in Alabama.” Citing higher unemployment and incarceration rates, lower standards of living and reduced access to health care, Boyd said the issue “could easily be remedied by legislators and the government agencies.” On the Republican side, State Rep. Will Ainsworth defeated Twinkle Cavanaugh in a contentious primary runoff election July 17 to advance to the general election. Raised in Marshall County, Ainsworth is a graduate of Auburn University who returned home to open Dream Ranch in Guntersville, a hunting a fishing lodge. He also founded the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo and has ties to property development and cattle farming. Elected to the House in 2014, Ainsworth’s legislative priorities include

COVER STORY expanding pre-K and early childhood education opportunities, workforce development and improving Alabama’s image. Among his accomplishments, his campaign website lists the articles of impeachment he signed against former Gov. Bentley and bills he sponsored introducing term limits and paving the way for the public to remove elected officials who abuse their office. Neither bill passed. One of the more interesting aspects of this election cycle has been the money raised for the lieutenant governor’s race. In 2014, Ivey and her primary opponent, Stan Cooke, spent a combined total of around $515,000 on the race. This year, Ainsworth and Cavanaugh spent just under $4 million in their pursuit of the seat. Attorney general race As incumbent Republican Attorney General Steve Marshall and Democratic challenger Joe Siegelman line up for the general election, questions remain about how the investigation into former Gov. Robert Bentley was handled. It’s clear the public may never get answers. Questions were raised when Bentley appointed Marshall’s predecessor, Luther Strange, to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions. Marshall admitted as much in a previous interview with Lagniappe while on the campaign trail. However, Marshall said the investigation was handled correctly once he took office. He noted he recused himself, and Bentley resigned six weeks later. Opponent Siegelman, the son of former Gov. Don Siegelman, called the investigation “problematic” and said the people of Alabama had lost “confidence” in the government because of it. “The fact that there is even some suspicion over whether a deal was struck tells you it never should have happened,” Siegelman said in a previous Lagniappe interview. “There never should have been the need to ask these questions.” The two candidates discussed other issues pertaining to state government, including the release of police body camera footage and prison overcrowding. Mobile was forced by court order to release police body camera footage captured during a 2016 incident where several teenagers were pepper-sprayed by a Mobile police officer. The ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by local Fox affiliate WALA. The candidates agreed that the release of body camera footage should be decided on a “case-by-case basis.” On prison reform, Marshall credits diversion programs for reducing overcrowding since he has been in office. Siegelman believes diversion programs could be expanded, but acknowledged the overcrowding issue wouldn’t be solved by the attorney general’s office alone. Since the beginning of September, both candidates have seen a surge in fundraising, but Marshall has had the upper hand. In the month of September the incumbent raised $224,700 and spent $108,966, according to reports on Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s website. Since Oct. 1, Marshall has raised more than $167,800. During that time, he has spent more than $117,946 and currently has $311,823 in cash on hand. In September, Siegelman didn’t raise half as much as Marshall, with only $92,673. During that month he spent $46,069. Since Oct. 1, Siegelman has raised more than $115,000, records show. He has spent more than $300,000 and has $23,194 in cash on hand. State auditor In the race for state auditor, Democrat Miranda Joseph said she feels her momentum picking up, as compared to the previous two times she has run for the position. She said her support swelled last November and December when her opponent, Republican Jim Zeigler, supported Roy Moore in the special U.S. Senate election. “More people are listening,” she said. Her experience as a licensed auditor doesn’t hurt either. Joseph said she has an accounting degree and has been an auditor in the private sector for 12 years. The office gets an appointment to local boards of registrars in all but one Alabama county. Joseph said she would not make a political appointment, but would find the right person for the job, regardless of party affiliation. Zeigler surrendered his law license earlier this year due to a complaint related to a case he was working personally. He told ON THE REPUBLICAN SIDE, STATE REP. WILL AINSWORTH DEFEATED TWINKLE CAVANAUGH IN A CONTENTIOUS PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION JULY 17 TO ADVANCE TO THE GENERAL ELECTION. RAISED IN MARSHALL COUNTY, AINSWORTH IS A GRADUATE OF AUBURN UNIVERSITY WHO RETURNED HOME TO OPEN DREAM RANCH IN GUNTERSVILLE, A HUNTING A FISHING LODGE. HE ALSO FOUNDED THE TENNESSEE VALLEY HUNTING AND FISHING EXPO AND HAS TIES TO PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND CATTLE FARMING.” Lagniappe in June the decision was made simply because he wasn’t using his license in his current position as state auditor. Phillip McCallum, executive director of the Alabama Bar Association, was unable to offer much information regarding Zeigler’s surrender of his license in June due to confidentiality requirements, but he did confirm Zeigler is not eligible to have his license reinstated for five years. That is the same length of time a disbarred attorney must wait before being able to apply for readmission to the bar. Looking up Zeigler’s name on the State Bar website, there is a black box under his name listing him as having surrendered his license. A press release attached to his name lists “Discipline Imposed: Surrender of license.” “Mobile attorney James W. Zeigler surrendered his license on Febuary 19, 2018. The Supreme Court of Alabama accepted Zeigler’s voluntary surrender of his license from the practice of law in the state of Alabama effective April 18, 2018,” the release says. Joseph said Zeigler’s inability or unwillingness to share more details about the surrender of his law license doesn’t bode well for someone in public office. “He’s not being transparent about why he gave up his law license,” she said. “You have to be honest and transparent in the public sector.” A request for comment sent to Zeigler’s email address received no response by deadline. Since Sept. 1 Joseph has actually outraised Zeigler by almost $3,000, according to records from the Secretary of State’s website. However, Zeigler started September with about $10,000 more in cash on hand. Joseph has spent $8,456 since August and currently has $2,904 in cash on hand. Zeigler, on the other hand, has spent $14,568 in that same period. He has $2,167 in cash on hand. Amendments There are four statewide amendments on the ballot this cycle, two of which are social in nature, one administrative change affecting The University of Alabama Board of Trustees and a final legislative amendment aiming to prevent Congressional special elections like the one leading to the election of Doug Jones after Jeff Sessions vacated his U.S. Senate seat. Amendment 1 would authorize “the display of the Ten Commandments on state property and property owned or administrated by a public school or public body; and [prohibits] the expenditure of public funds in defense of the constitutionality of this amendment.” Amendment 2 would “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The result of a partisan bill sponsored by Republican State Rep. Matt Fridy, opponents — including the advocacy group Alabama for Healthy Families — warn Amendment 2 “would pave the way to outlaw abortion in all cases, even in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the woman is at risk.” Amendment 3 specifies that on The University of Alabama Board of Trustees, “the congressional districts from which members are appointed continue to reflect those as constituted on January 1, 2018, to remove the State Superintendent of Education from membership, and to delete the requirement that members vacate office at the annual meeting of the board following their seventieth birthday.” Amendment 4 states “if a vacancy in either the House of Representatives or the Senate occurs on or after October 1 of the third year of a quadrennium, the seat would remain vacant until a successor is elected at the next succeeding general election.” The conservative Alabama Public Policy Foundation claims the amendment “would save Alabama taxpayers millions of dollars by eliminating costly special elections when a regularly scheduled election is imminent.” As a consequence, it would also prevent the recurrence of a situation like that which led to the election of Democrat Doug Jones to the Senate, and could leave the state without representation in Washington for as long as 14 months. The governor would still be required to schedule special elections for vacancies occurring earlier in a term. O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

ART ARTIFICE Mobile Ballet dancing to a new tune BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I Cultural icon loses member man Orchestra and Excelsior. He continued to perform through the last year of his life. He is survived by his wife and daughter. The Mobile Ballet opens its 2018-2019 season with “Ovations” Nov. 8 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. opportunity to see it. “We have the one performance and it’s like a gala because if you miss it, there’s no chance to see it again. I thought it was a good moment to make something for the city that they feel like is their own,” Garza said. Though in the Azalea City less a year, she’s reveled in the experience. A life previously marked by seemingly endless travel has become less transitory. “It’s nice being in one place all the time. It’s been a lot of work, a lot of scheduling, a lot of rehearsal because we are doing this and then ‘Nutcracker’ right behind it but I’m enjoying it a lot,” Garza said. From what she’s said, get ready for more new ideas, more ways to break out of old habits. “All the big companies do maybe two classical ballet productions and then everything else is neoclassical and contemporary,” Garza said. “I didn’t want us to be the exception. I want our dancers to grow as artists and to offer it to the audience too.” Student-Run Free Clinic. The event takes place Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m., at Azalea Manor (751 Dauphin St.). Tickets cost $25. They are always looking for more sponsors (ranging from $250 to $5,000) or those who Art Soup seeks donations and sponsors Art Soup is the annual fundraiser for Loaves want to donate soup, dessert or art to raffle. For more information, contact T. Bruce and Fish Community Ministry Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation committed to serving the MacKinnon at 251-379-0564 or go to artsoupmobile.org. needs of Mobile’s homeless since 1979. This annual event utilizes creations by local artists to raise funds and provide participants with UM duo recital Nov. 6 original artwork in exchange for their generous University of Mobile faculty members Dr. contributions. Gabriela Gimenes, flutist, and Dr. Kadisha Proceeds go directly to the following local Onalbayeva, pianist, will perform a recital of organizations that assist the homeless every classical, jazz and contemporary works Nov. 6 day: Penelope House, Ransom Ministries, at 7 p.m. in Moorer Hall on the main campus. Family Promise, McKemie Place and the USA The program, titled “Cultural Influences in the 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Flute World,” surveys music from Brazil, the U.S., Poland and France. Onalbayeva is director of piano studies and professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at UM. Born in Kazakhstan, she is the first person from her country to be named a Steinway Artist. She began her piano career at age 5 and went on to earn two master’s degrees and a doctorate. Gimenes earned her doctorate from the University of North Texas. She has played with the Sao Paulo Youth Wind Symphony, the Conway Symphony Orchestra, Orquestra Académica do Estado de São Paulo, with a “Fiddler on the Roof” production in São Paulo, Brazil, and as a flute substitute for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, USP Symphony Orquestra and Theatro São Pedro Symphony Orchestra. ARTSGALLERY One of Mobile’s most venerable cultural institutions, the Excelsior Band, has suffered a loss on the cusp of its 135th birthday in November. Longtime band member Marion Ward passed away in mid-October at age 80. A Dothan native, Ward attended Alabama State College then relocated to Mobile in 1960. He taught in the Mobile County Public School System for 33 years, first at Mobile County Training School, then as band director at Booker T. Washington Middle School, then at Toulminville High School and John L. Leflore High School. He also taught at Mary G. Montgomery and Mae Eanes Middle School before retiring in 1995. Ward was a trombonist in the E.B. Cole- who is now dancing in Miami, will be a guest dancer for ‘Ovations,’” Garza said. “Another guest artist, Paul Branco, was in second company when I met him in Orlando Ballet. He was a principal at Sarasota Ballet.” Branco is diversified. Not just adept at creating visual art with his body, he went to a science, technology, engineering and mathematics magnet school and has a burgeoning tech business of his own. He, Iglesias and Rodriguez each will take the spotlight in suites assembled from the works of Armstrong, Sinatra and Simone. There’s also an Astor Piazzolla piece, “Tango in Hi-Fi,” along with classic Gershwin works including “Sing, Sing, Sing” and “I Got Rhythm,” and work by John Williams. The choreography is mostly the creation of Garza — save Rodriguez’s work on Sinatra’s “That’s Life” — including the routines of the 30 plus-member company. The remaining guest artist, Raley Zampieri, is on the Mobile Ballet faculty and brings yet another dance genre to bear in an already varied show. Her resume includes a decade spent with the Radio City Rockettes and in the touring cast of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Her hoofing contribution is perhaps the most authentically American. Garza herself will slip onstage for a number but her time will be precious. The Nov. 8 show starts at 7:30 p.m. and its 90 minutes are packed with changes to oversee. The artistic director assembled the musical numbers with the aforementioned goal: a relatable sensibility for the audience. The Simone suite is of particular interest since the musician was known for her nearly unmatchable intensity. Her solemn “Blackbird” gives way to the resolute “Feelin’ Good” and concludes with “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The show is unique for Mobile Ballet. Same goes for the Photo | Facebook f you think of ballet strictly in the traditional sense, bodies flowing and leaping to the strains of long-dead Russian composers, then Mobile Ballet Artistic Director Katia Garza wants to change that. She’s opted for a realignment with the company’s 2018-19 season opener, “Ovations.” “If we have people who think they don’t want to watch 20 girls in a tutu, maybe they would be attracted to other forms,” Garza said. “It’s a little bit of everything, a little modern and contemporary and a little bit of classical, pointe shoes and no pointe shoes.” In the words of the late, great Chuck Berry, “Roll over, Beethoven, and tell Tchaikovsky the news.” Garza felt a fresh approach could draw new attendance so she opted for musical fare familiar to the regional culture. That’s why the bill is heavy on jazz influences: Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and George Gershwin. “I wanted something to go back in your memories and make you think of the past,” Garza said. She went straight for our regional heart, tapping into some of Gulf Coast native Louis Armstrong’s most popular pieces like “What A Wonderful World” and “When the Saints Come Marching In” to sprinkle in Creole flavoring. The first of those tunes utilizes choreography from Garza’s personal past. “It’s a ballet I created years ago when we did it at Orlando Ballet in 2002,” Garza said. Orlando Ballet seems to be the connecting hub for much of the show. For one thing, Garza and her husband, Israel Rodriguez, moved to Mobile after a stint as principal dancers at the central Florida company. Rodriguez is now ballet master for Mobile Ballet. “Eduardo Pi Iglesias, our ex-ballet master [in Orlando]

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Michael Ray’s ‘Amos’ BAND: MICHAEL RAY DATE: SATURDAY, NOV. 3 VENUE: THE HANGOUT’S OYSTER COOK-OFF & CRAFT BEER WEEKEND, 101 E. BEACH BLVD. (GULF SHORES), HANGOUTCOOKOFF.COM TICKETS: $10 (VIP & TASTING TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE) AT EVENT’S WEBSITE with each other at his house with all the plaques on the wall and seein’ everything he’s done, I was like, “I hope I’m on today. I hope that bring something to the table.” He has a way of helping you grow as a writer. It was so quick and easy. Sometimes, you get in a room with people, and it’s an all-day thing. Sometimes, you just don’t click on that day. For John and I, every time we’ve gotten together and written, it’s been quick. We spend more time hanging out and talking and sipping on Crown [Royal] and smoking cigars. Within that hang time, a song comes out. You hang for five hours, and it probably only took 45 minutes to write a song. We get to telling stories and me being a big fan of the history of country music and all the connections that he’s built in his career, I’m always asking him, “Tell me about this time. What happened then?” It’s a really cool thing in the way that he writes and approaches things. Every time we’ve written, we’ve never had an idea. It always just came up, which is a really cool thing. That hasn’t always happened, but fortunately, it has with us. Centanni: You’ve got your sophomore album on the streets, and the singles have been doing well. How does it feel to see your second album catching on? Ray: The scary part about the second record is that the saying is true. You have your whole life to make your first and a few months to make your second. I feel like with this record and the songs connecting like they have, it’s made me feel more confident in what I’m wanting to do. A lot of this record is stuff that I wanted to say and things that have happened over the past couple of years. Watching the fans connect with the songs and sing these songs back and request them and give their personal stories with them has been incredible. Centanni: This album is named after your grandfather. How do you think the music on this album reflects his memory? Ray: I grew up in my family’s band, and he was the lead guitar player and was the guy who pushed me to country music and turned my whole family onto it. He’s the reason why I fell in love with the lyrics of a country song. That’s country music. It’s the lyrics and that realness. However it’s packaged, it’s packaged, but I think the realness is the lyrics. If you listen to the 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | michaelraymusic.com T he Gulf Coast’s favorite bivalve will be the centerpiece of The Hangout’s Oyster Cook-Off & Craft Beer Weekend. However, this two-day event Nov. 2-3 will also provide live music as delectable as the oyster dishes showcased throughout the day. After country rockers The Red Clay Strays take the stage, country star Michael Ray will provide the crowd with a sonic aperitif. Ray is on tour in support of his second album, “Amos,” which takes its name from the singer’s late grandfather. In addition to classically shaped modern country, Ray promises to provide the crowd with an electrifying live show. Lagniappe spoke with Ray about his breakout win on the televised talent competition “The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep” as well as his new album. Stephen Centanni: “The Next” served as your big break into the music world. How would you compare your life now to when you first won that competition? Michael Ray: Honestly, if I look at that guy then and him now, it’s almost two different people, but in a good way. As far as my professional growth from then to now, I just really came into what I want to say as an artist and who I am and what I want to contribute. It’s also having people show up at places that you’ve never been before, and they’re coming out and singing songs back to you. It changed everything. We’re not traveling around in my van anymore. We’ve got a bus, which is always good. Centanni: John Rich acted as your mentor on that show, and you guys went on to write together. From what I know about John Rich, that really says something. He’s not the easiest person to access. Ray: From Day One, man, he was a fan in my corner and helped me in so many ways, not only in music but also in business and life in general. When he’s in your corner, then he’s in your corner. He’s been a great guy for me to have in my corner since day one. Centanni: As far as songwriting is concerned, what have those sessions been like with John? What have you learned from him? Ray: John has obviously written tons of hits and [is] a great writer. He’s got a way of making you feel comfortable right away. Even though we knew each other and were buddies, still, getting in a room Michael Ray, a protégé of John Rich and winner of the singing competition “The Next: Fame is at your Doorstep,” will perform at The Hangout Craft Beer and Oyster Cook-Off Saturday, Nov. 3. songs on this record, you’ve got “Her World or Mine” or “Dancing Forever” with lyrics that tell a story that hit me in a certain spot. I think those are the songs on that record that would make him go, “Man! That’s great!” Centanni: One thing that makes you unique as a young, modern country artist is you aren’t scared to put out full-lengths. In this EP, single-driven world, how does it feel to put out full-lengths and still be getting the attention and success? Ray: It’s a weird thing that we always talk about. We feel like we’re at the front end of this industry change. I grew up in the generation of holding that record and reading those lines and reading about the men and women who are behind the scenes who don’t get any credit. It means a lot. The knowledge and inspiration came from a lot of album cuts. Tim McGraw made some of the best full-length albums. You dive into some B-sides of Tim McGraw, and you can tell that he was always a great song guy, like [with] songs like “Kill Myself.” You read that title, and you go, “What the hell?” Then, you realize it’s about a guy trying to break the chains of alcoholism, and he’s talking about his old self. You dive into that type of stuff, and that’s the shit I love. There’s room for that, and I hope the full-length never goes away. Centanni: You love the live show environment. What’s it been like bringing these songs to the stage? Ray: Man, we have a couple of different production changes that we do live to some songs. When I got into country music with my grandfather, and he taught me guitar while my parents got a divorce, music was my outlet to that. No bullshit was going on and no fights. I could hide myself and pick guitar and go play shows on the weekend with my grandfather. Nothing could get to me. As I’ve gotten older, I still have that, but there’s no emails during that 45 minutes. There’s nothing but me and the audience and all of us escaping together and making it a night. As soon as the downbeat hits, I take everybody on a journey in the same way the people that I used to go see in concert took me on. I remember being a kid and seeing Garth [Brooks] for the first time, and me being a 12 year-old kid saying, “Oh my God! This is what I wanna do!”

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

MUSIC BRIEFS Houston hip-hop BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Devin the Dude, McNasty Date: Thursday, Nov. 8, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $17 in advance/$20 day of show, available through venue website or by calling 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Submitted | Devin the Dude H ouston has released a horde of notable hip-hop artists on the unsuspecting public, including Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Geto Boys and many others. Devin the Dude could be considered one of the Houston rap scene’s most enigmatic artists. Throughout his 20-year run, Devin the Dude’s chilled, herbal-laced flow has pulled a multitude into his following. His Soul Kitchen debut will feature cuts from his latest release, “Acoustic Levitation.” If his fans have their way, Devin the Dude’s set will also include hits such as “Lacville ‘79” and “Doobie Ashtray.” McNasty will represent Mobile’s hip-hop scene. This up-and-coming rapper will use this occasion to introduce his “Stay Tuned” project, which will bring fellow verbal assassins TeeJaeSoHigh and Eterniti to the stage. “Stay Tuned” will be released to the public at midnight on the night of the show. Two for one Band: An Evening with Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen Date: Wednesday, Nov. 7, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $39.50-$74.50, available through Ticketmaster In a time when Americana has been muddled by modern influences, both Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen have maintained their sound. Over the years, these two singer-songwriters have used an eclectic mix of traditional country and folk combined with unconventional lyrics to gather a devoted cult following. Both Lovett and Keen have no shortage of fans in the Mobile Bay area, and their local following will not want to miss this special night of music. This performance will feature Lovett and Keen sharing the stage, with the two taking turns playing their individual songs. As one performs, the other will add his vocal or guitar talents to the song. In addition, the crowd can expect plenty of onstage banter from these two charming singersongwriters. Considering the duo’s extensive individual catalogs, the crowd won’t know what to expect. However, Lovett’s and Keen’s past performances at the Saenger guarantee an unforgettable evening. Supporting Florida’s Forgotten Coast Band: Port St. Joe Fest Date: Thursday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $5 suggested donation at door Hurricane Michael pummeled the Florida Gulf Coast with its deadly winds and storm surge. From Panama City to Apalachicola northward, many continue to work overtime to clear piles of debris that were once homes and businesses. Residents of that section of the Florida Panhandle are struggling to deal with the storm’s aftermath, both emotionally and financially. Port St. Joe is one of several Florida hamlets that felt the brunt of Hurricane Michael. An army of musicians from Mobile and Baldwin counties have pooled their time and talents for Port St. Joe Fest in an effort to show the Forgotten Coast it hasn’t been forgotten. Thirty-one musicians from the Mobile Bay area are coming together in the name of goodwill. The crowd will enjoy such acts as Fat Man Squeeze and Phil & Foster, with Donna Hall Foster and Symone French bringing their vocal talents to the event. Port St. Joe Fest’s lineup includes an abundance of singer-songwriters such as Harrison McInnis, Christina Christian, Ryan Balthrop and Stephen Sylvester, just a handful of the artists performing. In addition to live music, Port St. Joe Fest will feature a raffle and a costume contest. According to Callaghan’s co-owner John Thompson, Budweiser has also pledged to match any cash donations. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | October 31 - November 6 Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile. com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. OCT 31 Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Music w/Mike Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— M. Beazle Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 7:30p Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Big Earl’s Halloween Costume Party Contest, 8p / Tim Roberts, 9p / Kevin Swanson Duo, 10:15 IP Casino (Chill Ultra) — Whiskey Kiss, 9p Listening Room— Malcolm Holcombe LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl Soul Kitchen— Allen Stone w/Nick Waterhouse, 7p THURS. NOV 1 Bluegill— John Cook Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Callaghan’s— Phil Proctor Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub— Bryant Gilley, 8p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora-Bama— Mike Diamond, 2p / Dueling Pianos, 4:30 / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 6p / Shea White, 9p / Kevin Swanson Duo, 10:15p LuLu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p Manci’s— Camm Lewis Soul Kitchen— Drake White, 8:30p FRI. NOV 2 Beau Rivage— Patti LaBelle, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Sugarcane Jane, 6:30p Bluegill Water BBQ— Krissta Allen Mary Alice, 7p Bluegill— Lee Yankie 12p / Harrison Mcinnis Duo 6p Blues Tavern— Tas Cru Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Zydeco, 6p Brickyard— Lauren Murphy & the Psychedelics, 10p Felix’s— Sergio and the Satin Dogs Trio Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 2p / Lucky Doggs, 5:30 / Flip Flop Brothers, 6p / Ja’ Rhythm, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p Listening Room— And the Echo LuLu’s— Adam & Jillian Holt, 5p Manci’s— Rondale & the Kit Katz Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Twang Gang, 8p 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Chris Hergenroder, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Stephen Sylvester and Laurie Ann Armour, 6:30p Original Oyster House — Drew Bentley, 6p Plow— Funkhouse Fever Trio, 9p SAT. NOV 3 Bluegill Water BBQ— Justin Jeansonne w/ Frankie Crawford, 7p Bluegill— Ryan Balthrop / Fat Lincoln, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— M. Beazle Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora-Bama— The Rebecca Barry Band, 1p / Scott Koehn and Electric Dawg, 5:30p / Al and Cathy, 6p / Tyler Mac & John Hart Project, 10p / Albert Simpson, 10:15p Golden Nugget— Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley Listening Room— Les Kerr LuLu’s— Lee Yankie, 5p SUN. NOV 4 Big Beach Brewing— The Bell and the Bull, 4p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Redfield, 6p Callaghan’s— Josh Hedley w/Kelsey Waldon Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / Tim Roberts Duo, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p Listening Room— Scott Morlock and Gene Murrell LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Rivershack— Jerry Powell w/Eric Marrero, 4p Saenger— Vince Gill Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p MON. NOV 5 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Justin Jeansonne, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. NOV 6 Bluegill— Stephen Sylvester Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Andy MacDonald Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Tim Roberts, 6p / David Chastang, 8p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p LuLu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Original Oyster House — Stephen Sylvester

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Fairhope Film Festival spices up pre-Thanksgiving lull I BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 n the brief preholiday time between Halloween and Thanksgiving, the Fairhope Film Festival once again brings a truly excellent and international array of shorts, feature films and documentaries to an undeniably beautiful setting Nov. 8-11, which is usually a Goldilocks weather weekend around here (not too hot, not too cold, just right). The film lineup is just right, too. If you’ve been wanting to catch the Gilda Radner documentary “Love, Gilda,” it’s showing Friday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at the USA Baldwin County Performance Center. I keep hearing great things about the Isabel Coixet film “The Bookshop,” showing on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Library; starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy, it’s a story of a woman trying to operate a bookstore in the 1950s and the conservative backlash against her. The focus of this festival is on films that have been finalists in big film festivals throughout the world in the past year. This brings attendees the best of the best that you might not see anywhere else. Best title goes to “A Tuba to Cuba,” kicking off the festival with an outdoor screening Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Coastal College Amphitheater. It’s a documentary about a musician in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and his mission to trace his family’s musical roots back to Cuba. I’ve already told you how much I loved “Juliet, Naked” (Sunday, 10 a.m., Fairhope Public Library) and “Rodents of Unusual Size” (Friday, 8:30 p.m., University of South Alabama), so now’s your chance to catch those movies. “California No” concerns a hapless Angeleno who finds out he’s in an open marriage and spins out of control (Friday, 2:30 p.m., USA) while “Something Useful” is an intriguing, fanciful Turkish film about charting one’s own course in life (Saturday, 4:45 p.m., Coastal College Amphitheater). It’s no surprise many of the documentaries are about food. “Chef Flynn” is about a 19-year-old phenomenon who started a kitchen lab in his bedroom (Friday, 10 a.m., Fairhope Public Library). “Cuba Food Stories” (Sunday, 12:30 p.m., Coastal) is a subtitled documentary about the cuisine of Cuba, while both “Grand Cru” (Friday, 8 p.m., Coastal) and “Our Blood is Wine” (Saturday, noon, Coastal) explore some of the unexpected highs and lows of the wine business, at home and abroad. Both films are sure to gift the viewer with enough cocktail conversation tidbits for the party-packed coming months. Documentaries about the arts such as “Bathtubs Over Broadway,” about a late night comedy writer (Sunday, noon, Library) and “Every Act of Life” (Friday, 2 p.m., Library) about the five-decade career of Terrence McNally feature an array of celebrities, even Elvis in “The King” (Saturday, 10 a.m., USA) . An international emphasis prevails in feature films from Germany, such as “The Captain” (Sunday, 12:30 p.m., USA); to Switzerland, with a period film about women’s right to vote called “The Divine Order” (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., USA); to the contemporary family drama from the U.K., “Let Me Go” (Friday, 4:40 p.m., USA). You cannot attend the festival based on this article alone; I’m just trying to give you an idea of the incredible breadth of films being screened. You’ll need to visit the festival website — fairhopefilmfestival.org — for the full schedule and festival map, and then get to planning. Tickets cost $75 for a six-film pass and $110 for an All Access Pass. Purchase tickets online, then pick them up in person at the box office, inside the Fairhope Welcome Center at 20 N. Section St., Fairhope. You can pay $15 for an individual ticket, if you can somehow narrow your choice down to a single film, at the door to the screening. The whole weekend takes place in a series of walkable venues that include The Book Cellar at the Page & Palette bookstore, Coastal Alabama Community College’s Centennial Hall and amphitheater, the Fairhope Public Library Giddens Center, USA Baldwin County Performance Center and the Fairhope Film Festival office itself, 122 Fairhope Ave., Suite #1. Fairhope Film Festival, Nov. 8-11, fairhopefilmfestival.org, 251-990-7957. AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Gusto Entertainment / Annapurna Picture “Something Useful,” part of the extensive Fairhope Film Festival lineup Nov. 8-11, is a fanciful Turkish film about charting one’s own course in life. John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix star in “The Sisters Brothers,” as a duo of assassins chasing a gold prospector. NEW THIS WEEK THE SISTERS BROTHERS A Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly based on the novel by Patrick DeWitt. Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Dazzling Disney story in which a young woman and a soldier must retrieve a magical key. It’s probably ludicrous and I cannot wait. All listed multiplex theaters. NOBODY’S FOOL Tyler Perry directs this story about a woman who discovers her sister’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 NOW PLAYING BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Crescent Theater, Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 HUNTER KILLER All listed multiplex theaters. THE HATE U GIVE All listed multiplex theaters. HALLOWEEN All listed multiplex theaters. BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN All listed multiplex theaters. FIRST MAN All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. KINKY Regal Mobile Stadium 18 A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. VENOM All listed multiplex theaters. HELL FEST All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL All listed multiplex theaters. SMALLFOOT All listed multiplex theaters. THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS All listed multiplex theaters. A SIMPLE FAVOR Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square THE PREDATOR All listed multiplex theaters. CRAZY RICH ASIANS All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION Regal Mobile Stadium 18

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 31, 2018 - NOVEMBER 6, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST Kindness rocks! World Kindness Day is Nov.13, and the Theodore Oaks Branch of the Mobile Public Library will celebrate with many fun events Nov. 1-13. All can be done “on the fly” with no registration needed. Call 251653-5012. Alabama Pecan Festival Join us Nov. 2-4 at the 2018 Alabama Pecan Festival (5055 Carol Plantation Road) beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Family fun, food and live music. Featuring Alabama Pecan Pies, full-sized Midway Antique Car & Tractor Show, Azalea City Quilters Guild plus more than 150 vendors. Admission is free. Visit alabamapecanfestival.com. Sex + Ballots Join the Mobile arts community and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates for an evening of experimental art responding to the concept of reproductive health, rights and justice in Alabama and showcasing local artists of all disciplines. Friday, Nov. 2, 7-9 p.m. at Detour Fitness (456 Dauphin St.). Free to the public.Email marisajanegreen@gmail.com. Yard and bake sale West Side United Methodist (269 Mohawk St.) will host a yard and bake sale — inside and outside — Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to noon. We’ll rent tables and/or space for $25 to people who want to bring their own items to sell. Call 251-478-3721 for more information. Smashing PumpkinFest Bring your Halloween pumpkins and jacko’-lanterns to the Exploreum Saturday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. and test the laws of gravity by dropping and smashing them in some exciting and educational ways. You bring the pumpkins, we clean up the mess, which will be used as compost for our courtyard garden. The event is included in a general admission or free for Exploreum members. Indian Festival of Lights Children of the World will host this festival and “community dessert party” Saturday, Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m. at Fairhopers Community Park. Family-friendly games, activities and Bollywood music. Free; attendees are asked to bring their seating and a dessert to share. Call 251-990-3550. “Bin there-Do that” open house Keep Mobile Beautiful invites you to learn about green recycling by visiting its composting bin at the Environmental Studies Center Open House, Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 6101 Girby Road. Register to win a bin at the event. Visit keepmobilebeautiful.org. Delta Adventure cruise Take a cruise through the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The twohour tour departs from the Blakeley dock Friday, Nov. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-12. Call 251-626-0798 to reserve or visit the events page at blakeleypark.com. Fall festival Church of the Good Shepherd (605 Donald St.) will hold its annual fall festival Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food, fun, fellowship and a raffle first prize of $1,000. Owners of the new “slingshot” vehicles will exhibit their unique rides. Call 251-610-1339. First Sundays at 5 Rivers Outdoor Market Alabama’s 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center will hold a monthly outdoor market every first Sunday beginning Nov. 4, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Shop for local, handmade arts and crafts, locally grown farmers market items and meet local authors in the Cypress Gift Shop. Call 251-625-0814. Helping the Homeless Come meet the staff of organizations that provide assistance and services to homeless people in the Mobile area Monday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library. They will be sharing information and answering questions. Call 251-208-7078 or 251-208-7085 or email jsigler@mplonline.org. Fall Market in the Park Fall market is in Cathedral Square Saturday mornings through Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Live musical performances, one-of-a-kind arts and crafts produced by local artisans and locally grown produce, seafood, cheese and eggs, honey, flowers and plants, baked goods, pasta. Find us on Facebook @MobileArtsCouncil. CUMC fall farmers market Christ United Methodist Church will hold a farmers market Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m., through Nov. 13. Locally grown produce, seafood, honey, fresh roasted coffee and local craft artist. West side of church property at 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Fairhope fall farmers market Thursdays through Nov. 6, 3-6 p.m. Enjoy live music, a variety of fresh vegetables and produce, and fresh flowers. Fairhope Public Library Youth Services invites kids to come each week for activities at 4 p.m. Visit fairhopeal.gov for more information. FUNDRAISERS Port St. Joe Fest Please join us at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, Thursday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. to help our friends and neighbors in the Florida Panhandle recovering from Hurricane Michael. There will be live music, raffle prizes and a costume contest. All contributions will be distributed in the areas of Port St. Joe, Gulf County and Mexico Beach. Please visit tapperfoundation.com. “Light the Night Mobile” Come Join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Hank Aaron Stadium for the annual ”Light the Night” event Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. This free family-fun event will have a kid’s area, music, games, food, a remembrance dome and much more. Contact stacey.brandau@lls.org or 251-406-8471. Dining for Habitat at B.J.’s Join us for a delicious way to raise money for Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (3748 Airport Blvd.). For every flyer presented B.J.’s will donate 20 percent of food and soft beverage sales. Bay Bash 2018 Join Mobile Baykeeper at Bay Bash 2018 on Friday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at GulfQuest Maritime Museum overlooking the Mobile River. Live music, dancing, delicious seafood, signature cocktails and a silent auction. Benefits efforts for clean water, clean air and healthy communities. Visit mobilebaykeeper.com/bay-bash. Bayou Bash The 14th annual Bayou Bash at All Saints Episcopal Church will be Friday, Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m. Food, wine/beer and music by Fat Man Squeeze is included in the $40 ticket price. All proceeds go to All Saints’ Outreach Ministries. Call 251-432-2492. DIPG Warrior Walk Join us Nov. 3 at Battleship Memorial Park at 7:30 a.m. to wage war on diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) with the DIPG Warrior Walk. A family-friendly walk to honor DIPG Warriors and fund vital research to help find a cure. Register at csnevents.org/mobilewarrior. Senior Bowl Charity Run The 31st annual Senior Bowl Charity Run takes place Nov. 3 in downtown Mobile. Details at seniorbowl.com. ARTS “Mary Poppins, Jr.” at ESRT The Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre will present “Mary Poppins, Jr.” Nov. 2-3 at the Fairhope Civic Center at 7 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Opera double feature University of Mobile MainStage Opera Double Feature “L’Enfant et les Sortiléges” and “Hansel & Gretel” will be Nov. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at Chickasaw Civic Theatre in Chickasaw. Directed by Dr. Patrick Jacobs, director of opera, University of Mobile. Tickets at itickets. com UM faculty concert University of Mobile faculty Gabriela Gimenes, flutist, and Kadisha Onalbayeva, a Steinway Artist, present “Cultural Influences in the Flute World,” a program with an international flair, Nov. 6 in UM’s Moorer Hall (5735 College Parkway). Classical, jazz and contemporary works by composters from Brazil, the U.S., Poland and France. Admission is free; concert begins at 7 p.m. Contact UM School of the Arts at 251-442-2383 or visit umobile.edu. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday, 2-4 p.m., for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. MUSEUMS “Our Beloved Women” The Marx Library at the University of South Alabama will show “Our Beloved Women: Matriarchs of the Poarch Creek” through December. “Animation Academy” at the Exploreum Visitors will learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated

animation, and try their hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-2086893 or visit exploreum.com. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” Secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs” at Exploreum Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman narrates the IMAX® 3D documentary “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs,” the incredible true story of nature’s greatest explorers — lemurs. Visit exploreum.com. “Everest” at Exploreum Celebrate Exploreum’s 20th anniversary with “Everest,” a film depicting the 1996 ascent of an international team of climbers. Visit exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Steve Thompson Memorial Golf Sunday, Nov. 4, with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Knights of Columbus at Spring Hill College Golf Course. Registration fee of $100 per player includes catered lunch and prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and more. Contact Desi Tobias at desi@tmclawyers.com or 251-432-5001. SEC Women’s Soccer Championship Orange Beach will again host the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship through Nov. 4. Tickets are available at the gate for $5 per game for adults and $2 per day for children (K-12). All games will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. Visit SECSports. go.com. “Jig and Reels” Free Irish dance workshop for ages 5-18, at Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park East, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Learn the basic Irish jig and several Intro to Irish dancing steps. Call 228-239-2422. Run-ish at FIVE Run-ish, walk-ish, bike-ish, drink-ish. Choose your -ish and join us every Wednesday evening at 6-ish at FIVE, 609 Dauphin St. in Mobile, followed by drink and food specials. Call 251-308-3105. WORKSHOPS Preserving abandoned cemeteries Emily Ford, owner of Oak & Laurel Cemetery Preservation, LLC, and an expert on cemetery restoration will provide an introduction to cemetery care, including preservation guidelines, ethics and best practices. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Ben May Main Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Program is a collaboration between the Mobile Public Library and the African-American Studies program at University of South Alabama. Second part of the hands-on workshop will meet at 2:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, where Ford will lead participants in a workshop on restoring neglected gravesites. Call 251-208-7094. Medicare open enrollment seminars The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging/SHIP to offer free seminars Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, to better understand Medicare choices. Locations and dates include: Newhouse Park & Community Center (2960 Alston Drive) Nov. 16; Stott Park Community Center (2150 Demetropolis Road) Nov. 30; Laun Park & Community Center (5401 Windmill Drive) Nov. 2; and Mitternight Park & Community Center (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive) Nov. 9. Call 251-208-1610. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440. Semmes City Council: First and third Tuesday. Work sessions at 3 p.m., regular council meeting at 4 p.m. Semmes City Council Chambers, 7875 Moffett Road Unit #C, 251-6498811. O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Press-Register’s numbers continue to spiral T BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM he Press-Register’s latest ownership statements show the newspaper is continuing to bleed subscribers four years after moving to a thrice-weekly publishing schedule. According to the P-R’s Statement of Ownership, published earlier this month, average paid circulation for its Friday edition has sunk to 23,041 — that’s down 15 percent from last year. The edition closest to the Statement of Ownership’s publication was just 20,700. The statement did not list numbers for Sunday circulation, which is typically the paper’s largest. These latest numbers paint a picture of a continued spiral that began even before Newhouse Publishing decided to cut printing schedules for all of its newspapers nationwide. The Press-Register had a high point of Sunday circulation at 120,000 papers, but even by the end of 2012 that had fallen to 93,000 on Sundays and 76,000 on Fridays. By the end of 2015, the P-R’s Sunday circulation was listed at 78,643 and Friday’s at 56,666. So Friday circulation appears to have fallen 60 percent in the past three years. A similar decline in Sunday circulation would put the paper at just over 30,000. The Birmingham News has also seen a sharp decline in circulation, despite the fact that most of the news production and coverage on al.com has shifted focus to the Iron City. The News’ Statement of Ownership listed a Friday circulation of 35,545 — down 18 percent from this time last year. Publication of the Statement of Ownership is required for newspapers that hold a publications class permit from the U.S. Postal Service. The numbers are entirely self-reported, but providing false information on the statement is a federal crime. Sheridan live The advent of sports betting in the casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast has Mobile’s best-known oddsmaker working a little overtime on the radio. Every Wednesday during the college football season, Danny Sheridan can be heard at 4:20 p.m on WWL radio in New Orleans, which broadcasts live from the Beau Rivage from 3-7 p.m. He’s also doing a live call-in with Mobile’s Randy Kennedy and WNSP every Thursday. Kennedy broadcasts from the Beau Rivage every Thursday. Sheridan is an internationally known oddsmaker and former columnist for USA Today, among other things. Farewell to a newsman My first job out of college was at The Mississippi Press, Pascagoula’s daily newspaper. And my boss there was editor Gary Holland. I can honestly say Gary probably altered the trajectory of my professional life more than anyone else, and I wouldn’t be part of running Lagniappe if it weren’t for him. I may not even have stayed in journalism. For whatever reason, Gary allowed me to start writing columns at the ripe old age of 23, and he also allowed me to delve into investigative reporting. Both remain great loves of mine. Along the way we had some fun, even when he made me take an electrocuted squirrel up to the First Baptist Church for the preacher to hold for a front-page photo. (Long story.) He was also an amazing boss who (I hope) rubbed off on me in that department. Gary passed away Monday morning, but he will always be remembered by the citizens of Jackson County as a great editor and a greater man. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE YOU’RE GOING DOWN BY FINN VIGELAND / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Pinocchio, e.g. 7 Aphrodisiacs boost it 13 Backpack feature 18 Where cuneiform was discovered 19 Superhero outfits, typically 22 Irritate 23 Give unsolicited advice 24 Weapon for William Tell 25 Coming back in 26 Popular singer born in County Donegal 27 Like many wine casks 29 Lie low 30 What starts with a spark of an idea? 31 Snide and sassy 33 Portrayer of TV’s Det. Fin Tutuola 35 Jefferson Memorial topper 37 Nonfish aquarium attraction 39 Precalculator calculator 41 Where one might be well suited 45 Clue weapon 47 “Give it a ____” 48 Street crossing Hollywood in Hollywood 49 Conservative 50 Job for a plastic surgeon, for short 51 Modern name in transportation 53 “Heavens!” 55 Squared building stone 57 Three short, three long, three short 58 Gnocchi ____ Romana 59 Rapper with the 2017 No. 1 hit “Bodak Yellow” 61 Brought about 62 Kindle download 63 Chant at a political rally 64 First sign 65 Manhattan neighborhood next to the Lower East Side 67 Popular line of dolls with “Kidz” and “Babyz” spinoffs 68 Hole foods? 70 Bundled, as hay 71 1960s-’70s police drama 73 Medicare provision for non-hospital expenses 74 Perch for pigeons 75 Plea to a superhero, maybe 76 Employs 77 Peter Pan rival 80 Trespass upon 82 Seventh-year exam in Harry Potter 83 Lhasa ____ 84 “Toodles!” 85 Positive market move 86 Son of Adam 88 Trigger, as an alarm 90 Repossessed 92 Farm measures 94 Kind of humor 96 “Cuz I told you to!” 97 Like rain forests 98 Fourth-down play 99 Spasm 101 Fast-food chain with a hat in its logo 104 Jennifer who wrote “Manhattan Beach” 106 Printer brand 108 Spelunker’s helmet attachment 111 Springs 112 Five-time Emmy nominee for “Grey’s Anatomy” 114 Key of Dvorák’s “New World” Symphony 116 World-weariness 117 “Silly me, rambling again!” 118 The Chainsmokers or Eurythmics 119 Declare 120 TV colleague of Hayes and O’Donnell 121 Didn’t sleep well technology 10 “____ official” 11 Takes off in a hurry 12 Eye socket 13 Takes off in a hurry 14 “For a massage, go that way!,” literally? 15 “Darn it all!” 16 Do for Jon Batiste 17 Drudge 20 Its HQ is the Pentagon 21 First country to legalize changing one’s gender identity (1972) 28 First African-American sorority 32 Part of a circle 34 Like the dress shirt that’s just adorable, literally? 36 Draftable 37 “Wise” ones 38 Chamber music group, often 40 ____ Lingus DOWN 41 Calf-length dresses 1 Embarrassment for an art 42 “Not so fast!” curator 43 Addresses a crowd 2 “Sign me up!” 44 Firebugs 3 Headline after a toddler 46 Signature C.E.O. resigns, literally? Jacques Tati role 4 Coiner of the term “genera- 48 Capital of Liechtenstein tive music” 52 Puffs up 5 Certain 54 For nothing med. specialist 56 Perspectives 6 It may be cutting things close 58 Bore 7 Car failure only a block from 59 Midnight, maybe the mechanic, literally? 60 Total baller 8 About, on memos 62 Dissed with flowery 9 Mixture of nature and language, literally? 65 Hip-hop dance move 66 Classic London theater 67 Angled edge 69 Snacks often paired with milk 70 “Mutiny on the Bounty” captain 72 Underwear brand 73 Punch vs. Judy, literally? 77 One answer to the question “What’s your favorite music genre,” literally? 78 Agenda entry 79 Music outro effect 81 Prominent parts of goblins 83 Not do so well 84 Haberdashery buys 87 Directive 89 CVS rival 91 “Alea iacta ____”: Caesar 93 Barbie attendee 94 About 10 percent of Russia 95 Afternoon hour 98 Land in “The Hunger Games” 100 Bumbling 101 Orders at the Rose & Crown 102 Quote from a letter 103 Actor Eric 105 Frustrated cry 107 ____ stick 109 Pouty face 110 Urge on 113 Bloody, say 115 Barn greeting ANSWERS ON PAGE 48

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Local colleges ready to tip off another basketball season BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Spring Hill College he start of the 2018-19 college basketball season stepping up from being an assistant coach to take the is just a few days away. Here’s a glance at the three reins. The team went 14-15 overall last year and 7-9 in the schools calling Mobile County home. Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC). Spring Hill College women: The Badgers are “This season I am looking forward to seeing these lanow full members of the National Collegiate Athletic Asdies progress and get better,” said Stuckman, whose squad sociation’s (NCAA) Division II. Unfortunately, the extra has been picked to finish seventh in league play. “I’m time spent in the transitional period put a damper on an happy with the growth thus far and excited about how far incredible season by the SHC women. we can go as a team.” The team finished with a program record 14-game She said the key returning players are junior guard winning streak to go 22-6 overall. SHC had a 15-3 mark in Kendra Langham (10.8 ppg), who was second-team allSouthern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play, conference, and sophomore forward Artasia McDowell (8 which tied Central State University for first place in the ppg, 8.1 rpg), who made the SSAC all-freshman team. division. However, SHC won the tiebreaker by taking both Other veterans being counting on are junior guard Jorhead-to-head contests during the regular season and build- dyn York and junior forward Jazmine Atkins. ing a perfect 12-0 mark in divisional play. University of Mobile men: This marks the 20th season Tiffany Valentine, a 6-foot-1 Joe Niland has served as head coach junior forward, was selected as of the Rams. He’s hoping for a better SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of outcome than last year when Mobile the Year (17.5 points per game, 7.1 was 12-19 overall and 6-12 in the rebounds per game). Elise Reilly, SSAC. IN THE SBC PRESEASON a 5-foot-7 junior guard, earned Niland’s main reason to be SELECTIONS, SIKES WAS all-conference honorable menoptimistic is the return of 6-foot-5 tion recognition (15.5 ppg, 3-point senior forward Tony-Toni Wright, an NAMED TO THE SECONDrecord for single season at 98 and alumnus of Davidson High School career at 170). and Bishop State Community ColTEAM UNIT WHILE AJAYI “We are excited about the upcomlege. He was on the SSAC first-team WAS ON THE THIRD-TEAM. ing season,” SHC head coach Karen and was the conference’s Newcomer McConico said. “We return two startof the Year after averaging 16 points THE LEAGUE’S COACHES ers from last season. We have a really and 7 rebounds per game. Wright young team. We do not have a lot of PICKED THE JAGS SEVENTH was named a National Association veteran experience on the team, so of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) IN THE POLL. we will take our bumps and bruises honorable mention All-American in hopes that by conference time we and a Basketball Times magazine have it figured out.” All-American. Going into his senior Spring Hill College men: Craig Kennedy was named campaign, Wright has been picked a preseason NAIA the men’s head coach in June, having served as an assistant Player of the Year candidate by Basketball Times and a athletic director for the Badgers. He is a 38-year coachpreseason All-American. ing veteran who has worked at Troy, Georgia Southern, “With returning four-year starter at the point guard spot Auburn and the University of Winnipeg. in DJ Hill along with SSAC Newcomer of the Year and “This is a very young and inexperienced team that is honorable mention All-American Tony-Toni Wright, the having to learn a new system of play with a new coaching Rams feel very good about the prospects for the upcomstaff,” he said. “Senior forward Chase Shellman tore his ing season,” said Niland, whose team is picked to finish ACL in the summer and that will be a significant loss to seventh in the conference. the team. Veteran point guard Jared Holland has a great Hill, a 5-foot-10 senior, average 10 ppg and 4 assists work ethic and is doing a tremendous job as is senior big per game last year. Other veterans are 6-foot-3 junior Will man Brandon Fischer.” Stanford (10 ppg, 5 rpg) and 6-foot-5 junior Darius Curry Spring Hill was 12-16 overall, while going 9-10 in the (9 ppg, 5 rpg). SIAC. Fischer, a 6-foot-7 forward, was all-conference honUniversity of South Alabama women: The Jaguars orable mention (13 ppg, 4.5 rpg). Gresyn Rogers, a 6-foot- welcome back seven letter winners from a team that 5 guard (8.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg), was on the SIAC all-academic went 21-13 overall and 11-7 in the Sun Belt Conference roster. The 5-foot-10 Holland averaged 1.6 rpg. (SBC). They are coming off their first postseason appearUniversity of Mobile women: Erika Stuckman is ance since 2004. Returning Spring Hill College junior forward Tiffany Valentine was selected as SIAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year (17.5 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game). Leading the way is SBC Freshman of the Year Savannah Jones. The 6-foot guard from Ocean Springs returns as the Jags’ top scorer having averaged 12.1 ppg and made 70 three-pointers. She is on the SBC preseason all-league team. Other returning starters are 5-foot-5 junior guard Shaforia Kines (9.2 ppg, 116 assists) and 6-foot-1 sophomore center Antoinette Lewis (9.0 ppg, 43 blocks, 206 rebounds). USA is picked to finish sixth in the league. “I was pleased with our effort in our first two practices,” said head coach Terry Fowler, who is entering his 20th year as a head coach and fifth at USA. “We’ve had great energy and great attitudes.” University of South Alabama men: Richie Riley is taking over at USA after the Jaguars went 14-18 overall and 7-11 in the SBC. Through the first days of preseason practice, he said there are plenty of positives as he has seven returning veterans. “I’m really encouraged by the amount of focus our guys have come out with,” said Riley, who coached the last two years at Nicholls State. “Obviously, we’re not a finished product, but we are trending in the right direction.” The Jaguars bring back their top five scorers and most of their total point production. Senior guard Rodrick Sikes led the team with 18.7 points per game. Herb McGee averaged 8.3 ppg a season ago and dished out a team-high 95 assists. Josh Ajayi was the team’s top rebounder (6.7 rpg), the second-leading scorer (12.9 ppg) and recorded a USA-best six double-doubles. Others who started games last year are junior forward Trhae Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 194 rebounds), junior guard Jordan Andrews (6.2 ppg), junior forward Kevin Morris (3.4 ppg) and sophomore guard John Pettway (3.2 ppg). In the SBC preseason selections, Sikes was named to the second-team unit while Ajayi was on the third-team. The league’s coaches picked the Jags seventh in the poll.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC LSU may provide toughest challenge all season for Alabama BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER A mong all the incredible facts about Alabama football in 2018, this one stands out: Through eight games, the Tide is averaging 38.75 points in the first half alone. That’s higher than every other SEC team for the entire game. Georgia is second in the conference, with a scoring average of 38.6 points per game, more than 15 points less than The University of Alabama’s full-game mark of 54.13 per game. In the first quarter alone Alabama is averaging 20.6 points per game, which would equate to 82 points per game if Nick Saban decided to keep his foot on the gas throughout the game. There is no doubting Alabama’s greatness, particularly on offense. But beyond the numbers is the cold, hard fact that Alabama has faced a very weak schedule so far. If this Alabama team is going to become Saban’s second undefeated squad and be in the conversation for the best college football team of all time, there are seven more games to navigate. It’s reasonable to assume six of those seven games are going to be against teams that are better than any the Tide has beaten so far. In other words, the real challenge for Alabama doesn’t begin until this Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The best team Alabama has beaten is Texas A&M, which just lost to Mississippi State. To go undefeated the Tide must still face Mississippi State, Auburn, probably Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and two quality teams in the playoffs. All that comes after what could prove to be the most challenging game of the season Saturday against LSU. Alabama opened as a 14-point favorite over LSU, which makes all the hype about this game feel a little forced. Can a contest really be the game of the year if the experts expect the home team to lose by two touchdowns? The answer is “yes” when it comes to this Alabama team. That’s because none of the other games to follow would seem to provide more of a roadblock for Alabama. Here’s what LSU has going for it against Alabama that other teams don’t. First, this is Alabama’s toughest true road game. Too much is made of the Tiger Stadium at night mystique, but there’s no doubting the home-field advantage LSU will enjoy. Second, LSU is one of the few teams in the country that isn’t intimidated by the thought of playing big, bad Alabama. Players from other teams say all the right things before they play Alabama, but there is awe for the Tide from many opposing teams. LSU suffers no such issue. Third, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the best in the business. Today, it’s hard to imagine anyone slowing down Tua Tagovailoa, his cast of spectacular skill players and the best pair of offensive tackles in the country. But if anyone can do it, it’s Aranda. Remember last November when Alabama was rolling along on offense until Auburn’s Kevin Steele showed everyone how to stop Jalen Hurts? Clemson and Georgia both followed that blueprint to duplicate the success Auburn had against the Alabama offense. It’s hard to imagine there are flaws in the Alabama offense that can be exposed this season. But if anyone can do it, it’s Aranda with two weeks to prepare for the Tide. 44 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 I expect Alabama to roll to another convincing win this Saturday, but I also believe this is the best chance to derail the Tide. Beyond LSU, here are the teams, in order, with the best chance to beat Alabama. Clemson. With a defensive front featuring four All-American players, the Tigers can stop the run without committing any defensive backs. That’s a great first step in hopes of slowing down Alabama. The Tigers are also the best rushing offense in the country, so the possibility of playing keep-away from the Alabama offense could be a recipe for success. Oklahoma. The Sooners would have to score at least 50 points to have a chance against Alabama. But it’s possible they could do it. A national championship showdown between Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray would be must-see TV. But first, one-loss Oklahoma has to find a way into the playoffs. Georgia. Last season the Bulldogs were one play away from beating the AMONG ALL THE INCREDIBLE FACTS ABOUT ALABAMA FOOTBALL IN 2018, THIS ONE STANDS OUT: THROUGH EIGHT GAMES, THE TIDE IS AVERAGING 38.75 POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF ALONE. THAT’S HIGHER THAN EVERY OTHER SEC TEAM FOR THE ENTIRE GAME.” Tide and winning the school’s first national championship in almost 40 years. Georgia is missing the leadings from that team, but the Bulldogs enter November controlling their own destiny to make it back to the national title game. A rematch with Alabama in Atlanta would be for the SEC championship this time. Auburn. I don’t think the Tigers have much of a chance in Tuscaloosa, but because of their defensive talent I still give them more of a chance than Notre Dame, Michigan or any other potential playoff opponent. In other words, if Alabama continues to roll this weekend in Baton Rouge, it’s hard to see a more daunting challenge down the road for the Tide. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

STYLE HOROSCOPES BREATHE DEEP AND LET IT ALL GO ANSWERS FROM PAGE 40 46 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Exhausted over this country’s divisive politics and senseless violence, you’ll start a migrant caravan to Canada. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by meditating in Bellingrath Gardens’ chrysanthemum display. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— Hearing that the Mobile Police Department can’t fulfill its basic public safety mission downtown, you’ll patrol the streets with your team of crime-deterring opossums. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by enjoying the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Festival. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — In celebration of the Mobile Ballet’s season premiere, you’ll don a tutu and practice your pointe technique. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by binge-eating Pollman’s cakes. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Inspired by the Fairhope Film Fest, you’ll begin working on a documentary about the fish incarcerated in the tank at Butch Cassidy’s. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by taking a cold November swim in the Gulf of Mexico. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You may save a bunch of money by switching to Geico, but you’ll lose a bunch of money betting on the outcome of the Alabama-LSU game. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by hiking alone around Historic Blakeley State Park. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — Feeling bloated from eating too much Halloween candy, you’ll conduct scientific experiments of buoyancy and displacement in your bathtub. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by shopping for knickknacks at the Mobile Flea Market. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — In search of a social network free from ignorance and vitriol, you’ll eventually log into a beautiful Utopia called “outside.” Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by making a gift for a veteran to deliver on Veterans Day. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Some call it a historic flood, but while Venice is under more than foot of water you should recognize it as a sign of things to come and consider purchasing elevated property. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by smashing pumpkins. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Irritated by your partner’s attempt at pre-Christmas frugality, treat yourself to some “me time” by jumping in a big pile of freshly raked leaves. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by performing a nude yoga routine. LEO (7/23-8/22) — In a last-minute attempt at politically correct Halloween humor, you put on white face and pretend to be Megyn Kelly. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by participating in the Senior Bowl Charity Run. VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — Rather than continuing to rely upon the city of Mobile’s sporadic trash collection, you construct an incinerator in your house that will also provide winter heat. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by enjoying Mobile Baykeeper’s Bay Bash. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — To solve the city of Prichard’s firefighting problems, you recruit Mobile’s homeless population to urinate as a group and extinguish all blazes. Cleanse yourself of the 2018 midterm elections by preparing to run for office in 2020.

O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE BOOZIE The celebrity sighting mania continues BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY H ormones have been raging all over the area, as Hollywood heartthrobs Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn (yes, he is still a heartthrob, too) have been spotted in multiple locales. It has almost become a sport to see if you can find them, especially in Fairhope. And it’s a sport folks around here are apparently pretty darn good at. We also have an update to the royal baby nanny news from last week and some tales of catfish houses from a former Auburn coach. And it’s all as tasty as Tubby’s fried fish, so go ahead and dig on in. I suggest devouring it with a side of slaw and some fries. Enjoy! The mania continues I would be willing to bet Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn are probably getting a little tired of the Alabama fangirl fever that has spread throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties as the two have been here filming a movie called “Arkansas.” They have been spotted all over the Eastern Shore, especially Hemsworth. Since our last issue, he has been seen at Target and Publix, where I guess his presence gives a whole new meaning to shopping being a pleasure. The Liam-hysteria was on display the most at Sage Lebanese Cuisine and Cafe in Fairhope where tons of folks snapped pictures with him and asked for autographs. Vince has been a little more low-key. He has been spotted mostly at The Grand Hotel and then on location along with Hemsworth at Lake Forest Apartments. And he was dining at Sage too. I can’t imagine what it must be like to have crazies taking photos of you all the time. No thank you! Nanny Connie Update Last issue we told you a British newspaper was reporting that Mobile’s most famous nanny, Connie Simpson, would be the nanny for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, due this spring. Simpson has been a nanny to many star parents, including the Clooneys, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, HORMONES HAVE BEEN RAGING ALL OVER THE AREA, AS HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROBS LIAM HEMSWORTH AND VINCE VAUGHN (YES, HE IS STILL A HEARTTHROB, TOO) HAVE BEEN SPOTTED IN MULTIPLE LOCALES.” and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. However, a Mobile-based PR firm for Simpson sent Lagniappe a news release last week saying these reports were not true. But she does wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the best! Tubby’s Catfish? Football was the theme at the inaugural Passion for Prichard Prep Luncheon on Oct. 23 at The Steeple in LoDa. A healthy crowd gathered to enjoy a BBQ lunch and be 48 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 serenaded by the Prichard Prep preschoolers, and to hear about some of the good work being done at PP. But the other main attraction was a discussion about life and sports featuring former NFL tight end Lawyer Tillman, former Auburn Head Coach Tommy Tuberville, the “Voice of Alabama Football” Eli Gold and ESPN play-by-play commentator Taylor Zarzour. The discussion was moderated by University of Mobile Director of Athletics Communication and Strategy Susan Shaw. Topics included how each prepares for their work or got started in his profession. One of the questions asked by Shaw dealt with any moments the men may have become frustrated enough to quit, and elicited a pretty surprising response from the “Riverboat Gambler.” Tuberville recalled how he had become very frustrated at one point in his career that he wasn’t moving up the coaching ladder and he finally got fed up, called his sister and said he was quitting coaching. She tried to talk him out of it, but he was determined to leave. The coach said his next move was to drive to Nashville and open a restaurant called Tubby’s Catfish House, which brought the luncheon’s biggest laugh. Eventually Tuberville said he was offered another job coaching, and even though his catfish house was doing well, decided to follow his heart. He said he gave his sister the key to the restaurant and told her it was hers. No word on whether Tubby’s Catfish House floundered after that. Sorry, I couldn’t help it. Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or fabulous, or some plain ol’ Hemsworth-in-Target lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

F U T U R E S H O C K O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURE FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantees in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on March 5, 2018 by Shelby E. Young and April L. Young, as Grantees to GoSam LLC., an Alabama Limited Liability Company, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7670, Page 1852, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on December 5, 2018. Lot 5 as per plat of ASHTON PLACE, UNIT ONE as recorded in Map Book 97, Page 89, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Section 36, Township 4 South, Range 4 West; Together with one (1) 1995 Cavalier mobile home, Model #52X14, 2FK, VIN: ALCA0595252S23997. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. GoSam, LLC. Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov 7, 14, 2018 CIRCUIT DIVORCE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION CASE NO. 02-DR-2018-901225.00H ZEINAB HAMADE, Plaintiff vs. ALI HAMADE, DEFENDANT ALI HAMADE (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by DECEMBER 17, 2018 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below. Done this 11th day of October, 2018. JoJo Schwarzauer, Circuit Clerk Attorney: Alison Baxter Herlihy P.O. Box 1385 Mobile, AL 36633 Phone: 251-432-7909 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018 COMPLAINT IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO: CV-2018-902377 DONALD HOLMES, Plaintiff vs. CATHERINE HOLMES WILLIAMS, Defendant LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE to Defendant of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Donald Holmes, by and through his Attorney John T. Bender, Civil Case Number: CV-2018-902377. NOTICE is given that on September 18, 2018, the above-named Plaintiff, filed this cause of action against said Defendant Catherine Holmes Williams to obtain an Order Granting Partition by Sale from the Court the following described real property: Lot 21, of F.D. Richardson Heights Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 86, page 92, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This notice is published pursuant to Section 35-6-20 et seq., of the Code of Alabama, 1975. Any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest therein must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in said Complaint; to John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 718 Downtowner Blvd., Mobile, Alabama 36609, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of the Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Lagniappe Newspaper, published in Mobile County, Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks. WITNESS my hand this the 26th day of October, 2018. /s/ JoJo Schwarzauer Attest: JoJoSchwarzauer Clerk of Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama John T. Bender, Attorney for Plaintiff McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Boulevard Mobile, AL 36609 (251) 342-9172 johnt@mrbattorneys.com Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov.7, 14, 21, 2018 SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT NOTICE OF PENDENCY ACTION STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT NO. D-202-CV-2017-00497 RIO GRANDE CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, V. LARRY J. JOHNSON and RHONDA L. JOHNSON, Husband and Wife, Jointly and Severally, Defendants. NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE FOLLOWING NAMED OR DESIGNATED DEFENDANT: RHONDA L. JOHNSON GREETINGS DEFENDANT(S): You are hereby notified that Rio Grande Credit Union, as Plaintiff, has filed an action in the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and wherein the said Plaintiff seeks to obtain constructive service of process upon you. The general object of said action is: First Amended Civil Complaint for Deficiency Balance Due You are further notified that unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment will be entered against you. The name and post office address of the Attorneys for the Plaintiff is as follows: Aldridge, Hammar, Wexler & Bradley, P.A.., 1212 Pennsylvania, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. WITNESS the Honorable Valerie Huling, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County on 8/29/2018, 2018. JAMES A. NOEL CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By Patricia Serna. Deputy Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018 PROBATE NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING October 16, 2018 Case No. 2018-0407 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of LAWRENCE PIERCE, Deceased On to-wit the 3rd day of December, 2018 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of Lawrence Pierce as filed by DIANNA MARSHAY PIERCE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically KIMBERLY PIERCE, MICHAEL PIERCE, BOBBY PIERCE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper. DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate. Attorney Name and Address: JOHN DAVID BRADY JR., 3800 Airport Blvd Ste. 203 Mobile, AL 36608 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARY S. ZURALES, Deceased Case No. 2018-2048 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. PAMELA Z. KARAGAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY S. ZURALES, Deceased. Attorney of Record: LESLIE G. WEEKS Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 14, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: AMANDA MARCIA LEWIS Case No. 2018-1568 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. DIANA MARIE NELSON as Administratrix of the estate of AMANDA MARCIA LEWIS, deceased. Attorney of Record: RUTH R. LICHTENFELD, Esq. Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: BENJAMIN LEE MOORE Case No. 2018-1559 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file 50 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 1 , 2 0 1 8 - N o v e m b e r 6 , 2 0 1 8 the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. BENJAMIN JOSEPH MOORE as Administrator of the estate of BENJAMIN LEE MOORE, deceased. Attorney of Record: IAN A. BRENDEL, Esq. Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: DEBORAH CLARKE HOLLINGSWORTH A/K/A DEBORAH RUTH HOLLINGSWORTH Case No. 2018-1929 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. TOMMY HOLLINGSWORTH as Administrator of the estate of DEBORAH CLARKE HOLLINGSWORTH A/K/A DEBORAH RUTH HOLLINGSWORTH, deceased. Attorney of Record: CHARLES J. POTTS, Esq. Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: LEO E. JACKSON, Deceased Case No. 2018-2004 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. KENNETH KARL JACKSON as Executor under the last will and testament of LEO E. JACKSON, Deceased. Attorney of Record: PATRICK B. COLLINS Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MANOJ KUMAR DAMODAR ANNYARUMBHATLA Case No. 2018-1850 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. MALATHI PARCHA as Administratrix of the estate of MANOJ KUMAR DAMODAR ANNYARUMBHATLA, deceased. Attorney of Record: JENE W. OWENS, JR., Esq. Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF COMPLETION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Modern Sound & Communication, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Audio Video Systems Upgrade at Government Plaza, Project No. CCP169-18, 205 Government St. Mobile, AL 36644 for the Mobile County Commission, (Owners), and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Modern Sound & Communication, Inc. 4359 Midmost Drive Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project: Innovation PortAL 358 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL 36602 Owner: Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. 451 Government Street Mobile, AL 36602 – 2319 Separate sealed BIDS from General Contractors for the construction of Innovation Portal per plans and specifications will be received by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc, at the 451 Government Street address until 3:00 pm CST on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The Scope of work includes: Demolition, Sitework, Renovation and New Construction. The project is an approximately 29,000 square foot new business incubator facility to occupy a full block in downtown Mobile, Alabama. About half the building area is renovation and half is new construction. The BID DOCUMENTS may be ex- amined at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, 451 Government Street address. A digital version of the BID DOCUMENTS, at no charge, and printed documents for purchase, can be obtained from Southern Reprographics, 924 Butler Drive, Mobile AL 36693, (251)665-7170. A PRE-BID conference will be held on Wednesdy, October 31, 2018 at 1:00 CST at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, 451 Government Street address. Bid requirements include: BIDDERS LIST. General Contractors must submit a bid deposit of $250 to the offices of the Architect, Giattina Aycock Architecture Studio, 2625 5th Avenue North, Building C, Bessemer, AL 35020 to be included on the BIDDERS LIST. Companies on the Bidders list will receive addenda and be kept apprised of changes. Deposits will be refunded at the conclusion of the bidding. The project will be partially funded with federal funds from the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) and be therefore subject to federal laws and regulations associated with the program. Federal Procurement Standards will prevail if any conflict arises with provisions described. EDA Investment @04-79-07143 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, 2018 STORAGE AUCTIONS In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that A-Cool Self Storage located at 3310 Demetropolis Rd. Mobile, AL 36693 will conduct a public lien sale or dispose of the contents of the following units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on November 13, 2018 @ 2:00pm. #01194 Lisa Woods 111 Parker St Mobile, AL 36604 Household goods,furniture,boxes #01019 Lewis Meyer 1160 Newbury Ln E Mobile, AL 36695 Household goods, washer, deerheads ,furniture, boxes #01299 Providence Family Physicians 5100 Rangeline Rd N Mobile, AL 36619 Paperwork #01410 Jessica Andrews 8113 Sylvan Way Theodore, AL 36582 Furniture #03501 Matthew Lewis 301 Hospital St Apt 7 Bay Minette, AL 36507 Dryer & flatscreen TV, Yeti cooler #03509 Georgia Allen 36 Robbie Lane Saraland, AL 36571 Restaurant Equipment Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that Dawes Stor-All Self Storage, located at 8601 Jeff Hamilton Rd Ext Mobile, AL. 36695 will conduct a public lien sale or dispose of the contents of the following units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on 11/13/2018 @ 9:30am Betty Feliz #610 Croquet set, misc household Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, 2018 ABANDONED VEHICLES NOTICE OF SALE The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5562 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, AL 36609. 2007 FRGHT Convt. 1FUJA6CKX7LX08887 2013 Hyundai Elantra KMHDH4AE0DU567783 2011 Honda Accord 1HGCP2F82BA091787 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5911 Hunter Woods Dr E., Wilmer, AL 36587. 1996 Ford F150 1FTEX15N4TKA13807 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time -12pm, if not claimed - at 104 Morgan Ave., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 2014 Nissan Altima 1N4AL3AP5EC104164 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1479 Plaza Dr Apt B., Mobile, AL 36605. 1991 Chevrolet Caprice 1G1BN53E9MW180329 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1602 Main St., Daphne, AL 36526. 2005 Pontiac Bonneville 1G2HZ54Y95U139389 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2005 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WF52EX59390402 2017 Chevrolet Spark KL8CD6SA7HC707349 1996 Ford Mustang 1FALP4043TF190211 1999 GMC Yukon 1GKEC13R4XJ712193 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 3940 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618. 2008 BMW 528I WBANU53568CT16427 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on November 30, 2018 – Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7401 Half Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2014 Ford Explorer 1FM5K7D80EGC62734 2007 Freightliner Convt 1FUJA6CV37LZ20766 Lagniappe HD Oct. 24, 31, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 2005 Mazda 6 1YVFP80C355M23786 2005 Ford F150 1FTPX14505KE73608 1991 Toyota Celica JT2AT86F1M0044285 1996 Nissan Altima 1N4BU31D5TC162182 2012 Toyota 4Runner JTEZU5JRXC5043009 2002 Honda CRV JHLRD68412C002043 2015 Ford Focus 1FADP3F25FL317325 2014 Jeep Patriot 1C4NJPBA7ED541290 2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC65M98N101897 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 212 Bessemer Ave., Prichard, AL 36610. 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1GCGC13U92F220702 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 8295 Morphy Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532. 1994 Toyota Celica JT2ST07N3R0010092 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 106 Martin Luther King Dr., Prichard, AL 36610. 2003 Chevrolet S10 1GCDT13X23K153687 2002 Chevrolet Blazer 1GNCS13W62K141683 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 11375 Whitehouse Fork Rd Ext., Bay Minette, AL 36507. 1999 Honda CMX250 JH2MC1301XK500054 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 900 Graymont Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. 1994 Chevrolet Caprice 1G1BN52W9RR183764 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed at 19410 Saint Stephens Rd., Mount Vernon, AL 36560. 2008 Chrysler Aspen 1A8HX58248F124906 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 5662 Cottage Hill Rd., Mobile, AL 36609. 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2GCEC13C081173509 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018 The following unclaimed vehicle(s) will be sold on December 07, 2018 - Time - 12pm, if not claimed - at 1604 Union St., Mobile, AL 36617. 2006 Nissan Altima 1N4AL11D16C268023 Lagniappe HD Oct. 31, Nov. 7, 2018