Lagniappe: October 17 - 23, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE O C T O B E R 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O C T O B E R 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | w w w. l a g n i a p p e m o b i l e . c o m ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com 5 12 18 BAY BRIEFS Members of Mobile City Council accuse Stimpson administration of playing politics and not communicating with them. COMMENTARY Take a journey with Rob to the “edge of the world.” BUSINESS New leases have been signed around town for businesses including Gamers & Geeks, Dynamic Education Systems Inc., Marco’s Pizza and e-worc web & new media. CUISINE KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com In Spanish Fort, Trattoria Pizza & Italian has always been stellar, the food fresh and the facility clean. ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net 20 STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA MATTEI Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WOOLSEY Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com STAN ANDERSON Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com COVER In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this week we begin a four-part feature examining domestic violence in Mobile and Baldwin counties, both of which have wellestablished shelters for survivors. 26 ARTS Four new exhibits at the Mobile Museum of Art reveal a panorama of emotion and thought under one roof. MUSIC JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager legals@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, Lynn Oldshue, John Mullen, Jeff Poor, Catherine Rainey, Ken Robinson, Ron Sivak ON THE COVER: FROM HELL TO HOPE BY LAURA MATTEI LAGNIAPPE HD Periodicals Permit #17660 (Volume 4, Issue 3) Copyright 2015 is published weekly, 52 issues a year, by Something Extra Publishing, Inc., 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 (P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652). Business and Editorial Offices: 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604 Accounting and Circulation Offices: 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Call 251-450-4466 to subscribe. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652 Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251-450-4466 Email: atrice@lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE HD is printed at Walton Press. All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted. photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 24 28 34 36 40 43 Tedeschi Trucks Band members’ side project Whose Hat is This? will perform at the Cedar Street Social Club Oct. 20. FILM There are so many really good scenes in “On Chesil Beach” that it’s frustrating to consider what an overall dreadful experience it is. CALENDAR OF EVENTS Greek Fest, the Focus Women’s Conference, the Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party, Halloween mania and more highlight this week’s calendar! SPORTS The 18th annual First Light Marathon will be renamed The ServisFirst Bank Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health and is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19. STYLE Medieval warriors charge into battle at Gatalop. Participants create and wear armor made as authentically as possible to emulate chain mail, boiled leather and plate steel prior to 17th century. O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL State Sen. Trip Pittman says farewell Downtown airport vs. quality of life For the past 11 years I have served the citizens of Alabama, representing Baldwin County and the Gulf Coast area in the Alabama State Senate. As a firm believer in the value of term limits and the idea of citizen-legislators, I have decided to not seek re-election and to allow others to step forward and serve. As a departing member of the Baldwin County legislative team, I want to say a few words about all that has been accomplished for the citizens of South Alabama. First, thanks to Rep. (and delegation Chairman) Randy Davis from Daphne, Rep. Joe Faust of Fairhope and Rep. Steve McMillan of south Baldwin County, it is now easier for coastal homeowners to claim insurance discounts for construction that fortifies a home against wind damage. Following hurricanes Ivan and Katrina in 2004 and 2005, home insurance premiums skyrocketed on the coast. The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was a crisis for the coast, and the Baldwin County delegation worked hard to make sure that coastal residents were fairly reimbursed for damages. In addition to settlements with Mobile, Fairhope and Baldwin County, BP in 2016 agreed to pay the state of Alabama approximately $1 billion for economic damages to the entire state. As you may recall, this set off an intense battle in the state Legislature. Some northern Alabama lawmakers argued that the coast shouldn’t receive any of the state’s settlement with BP, and that all of the funds should go to Medicaid and debt repayments. Even though we were outnumbered six-to-one, coastal lawmakers held our ground, worked the process and garnered support from other thoughtful legislators to secure $120 million for infrastructure projects in Baldwin and Mobile counties. Funded with other BP monies, the new lodge at Gulf State Park is set to open in November, 14 years after the previous facility was torn down after damage from Hurricane Ivan. The lodge will include 350 guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. For years, the Baldwin County delegation worked hard to pass enabling legislation sponsored by Rep. McMillan, and we worked closely with former governors Bob Riley and Robert Bentley and Gov. Kay Ivey to finance and facilitate the rebuilding of the lodge and meeting place. Since 2010, I have served as chairman of either the education trust fund or the state general fund budgets. I am deeply proud of the work conservative Republicans have done to put Alabama’s finances on a stable footing. From 1980-2011, the education budget was prorated 11 times, but since the Republican majority passed the Rolling Reserve Act in 2011, which I sponsored in the Senate, proration has not occurred a single time. That fiscal discipline allowed the Legislature to give teachers a 4 percent pay raise in 2016 and a 2.5 percent pay raise this year, pay back $437 million in debt and put aside over $200 million dollars in the education budget stabilization account. It has been an honor to serve with Baldwin County’s capable legislative team. I want to personally thank each of you for your service to our constituents in South Alabama, and for putting up with me. To the citizens of Baldwin County: It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent you in the Alabama Legislature. Thank you. Editor: I’m all for progress in the Port City but we have to keep in mind quality of life. The contemplated move of Mobile’s airport to Brookley doesn’t make sense to me. A couple of large planes taking off and landing at Brookley is interesting and exciting (I love looking at them), but with Airbus ramping up to turn out two planes per month and Bombardier adding another airplane manufacturing line at Brookley, this will be significant. These planes have to go through extensive testing, including many touch-and-go landings. What was once quaint and interesting (and exciting) will become serious noise pollution. Do we want this? Especially if you add Mobile’s regional airport to the mix. Hell, we couldn’t take two sips of a beer before another plane flew overhead — OK, maybe three! But the fact is it will be noisy as hell and that is not something we will enjoy. Are we contemplating doing this for a few percentage of Mobile flyers who will save 20 to 30 minutes driving to the airport? Not only will this cost many millions of dollars, it would almost surely kill any hope of building a public waterfront park on Brookley’s beach. Is it worth that? I don’t think so. According to recent surveys we have the some of the lowest quality of life scores in the nation. Let that sink in. Trip Pittman, Fairhope 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 Clarence Carrio, Mobile

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Failure to communicate COUNCIL, ADMINISTRATION DIFFERENCES SURFACE IN BUDGET ‘STALEMATE’ BY DALE LIESCH M embers of the Mobile City Council on Tuesday publicly and very vocally accused Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration of firing council spokeswoman Marion Steinfels for political reasons related to their cuts in the 2019 budget. “She’s a casualty of our budget process,” Council Vice President Levon Manzie said at the conclusion of a preconference meeting. “She should not be the lamb sacrificed because of our stalemate.” Steinfels, who was appointed by the mayor through a deal struck with the council, was relieved of her duties Thursday, Oct. 11. That day, she said she was blindsided by the phone call from city attorney Ricardo Woods informing her of the firing. Councilors on Tuesday said the firing was a result of amendments they made to Stimpson’s proposed 2019 budget. Those changes included a cut of roughly $500,000 to nine staff salaries at GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico to replace funding Stimpson had cut from the library. The changes also included a cut of more than $500,000 to the mayor’s innovation team. Further, the council removed most of an increase of roughly $250,000 for the mayor’s communications staff and cut the fund used to hire outside attorneys by nearly $800,000. The council redirected the money to a variety of priorities, including the restoration of level funding for all performance contracts cut by 10 percent in Stimpson’s proposal. Councilors implied Steinfels’ termination was retaliation for these cuts, despite the administration being warned before the moves were made. Councilman John Williams reiterated he had asked the administration on multiple occasions to help find funding in the budget to satisfy both sides. He said a total of three pleas for help over two and a half weeks were ignored. “We said ‘please help us so we don’t cause a negative impact on anything you want to do,’” Williams said. “ … We made the cuts. There were no surprises.” Williams said the council did not make any “abrupt” and “unjustified” terminations as a result of the budget process. “We have some disagreements,” he said. “We have some serious disagreements, but it’s not personal.” Councilors also discussed the body’s need for some autonomy when it comes to hiring employees. Councilman C.J. Small said members of the Birmingham City Council each have an assistant, while here they are only asking for one additional employee to work for all seven members. “We only have one person to communicate with the citizens,” Small said. “We’re not as transparent without Marion.” While he agreed with his colleagues that Steinfels had done excellent work in her position, Councilman Joel Daves said not only the administration deserves blame. Daves mentioned an earlier request from the council to move roughly $2 million used for consultant fees to the capital improvement budget. Daves suggested the cuts in the proposed budget could have been in response to the council request. “The city made some cuts,” he said. “ … The administration was criticized for those cuts and the council suggested different cuts. If I’m the administration, I’m asking ‘where does this stop?’” Daves added the administration and council had multiple discussions about GulfQuest and the “indivisibility” of cuts there. The council then defunded positions within the administration, Daves said, which is “effectively firing the people in those positions.” Daves added that some of the councilors bemoaning Steinfels’ firing also voted to fire former council attorney Jim Rossler without warning. Councilors said they are willing to continue to work on these issues with members of the administration, but asked that Steinfels be hired back as soon as possible. “We want her back,” Manzie said. “We’re set to move past the stalemate we’re in. It’s not helpful to anybody.” Other councilors discussed the importance of both branches working together. “If we don’t work together, we’re a disaster,” Williams said. “It’s time to be real, be people and be good. It’s time to be what we say we are.” Stimpson was not at the meeting, as he is in Israel, but City spokesman George Talbot said the administration is willing to work with councilors on the issues. “The door is wide open,” he said. “We’re working with them every day on many issues already.” Public works Employees placed on paid administrative leave late last week following a “sick out” have still not returned to work, Talbot confirmed. A total of 21 employees from the yard trash department had hearings in front of the Mobile County Personnel Board Monday, Oct. 15, and Tuesday, Oct. 16, he said. Wesley Young, president of a local public works employee advocacy group, told councilors Tuesday those employees were placed on leave, despite returning to work following the Oct. 9 council meeting. Young said he believes the leave was retribution for the employees’ participation in that meeting. Now, he said, employees are afraid to speak at the council meetings. The council is currently looking at a possible investigation into public works employees’ claims of racially based mistreatment from a supervisor in the trash department. Members held an executive session Tuesday to further discuss the investigation. GulfQuest After some debate, the council passed a $58,000 contract for janitorial services at the maritime museum. At issue was a 2012 contract between the city and the museum board stating the nonprofit would handle such duties as janitorial services. Councilors initially tried to hold the contract over for a week in order to possibly amend the 2012 agreement. The holdover failed due to a lack of five votes. The council then amended the agreement to state it would be a one-time exemption of the 2012 agreement. The contract passed 6-0, with Councilwoman Bess Rich abstaining. O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | COASTAL ALABAMA Progress report STATE LEADERS DISCUSS ONGOING BP OIL SPILL RESTORATION EFFORTS BY JASON JOHNSON S tate conservation officials have released the first comprehensive report detailing in plain English how billions of recovery dollars from the 2010 BP oil spill are being spent in coastal Alabama. Compiled by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and Gov. Kay Ivey, the booklet was unveiled Oct. 11 during an event in Spanish Fort. Ivey was scheduled to attend herself but was called away to survey damage from Hurricane Michael. However, in a statement, the governor said she was proud of the work accomplished so far. “From the restoration of oyster reefs, to the construction of boat ramps and fishing piers, the acquisition of important habitat for conservation and monitoring our fisheries, Alabama has invested nearly $711 million in projects over the past eight years,” Ivey said. “It is clear that restoration is not a small or short-lived endeavor, and as we look back on the previous eight years, we continue to plan for the future.” The money has funded 122 restoration projects through a number of sources, including three streams set up by the 2012 RESTORE Act and others established through the Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) and the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund. Alabama will receive a minimum $1.4 billion in claims and penalties from BP over the next 13 years, which is why ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said it’s important Alabamians understand what these dollars have done and will do for the state’s environment and economy. “We’ve already made tremendous progress in our recovery efforts,” he said. “We have invested in a diverse array of projects, including acquiring lands important for endangered species, building marsh with the beneficial use of dredged sediment, monitoring our fisheries to support sound management and investing in recreational projects and infrastructure.” The report, which breaks down restoration efforts by their application rather than funding source, indicates Alabama has spent the most of its money — around 37 percent — restoring, conserving and enhancing marine habitats along the coast. More than $40 million has gone toward habitats critical to birds, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and sea turtles, but no habitat has been prioritized like that of oysters. Since 2011, more than $11.4 million has gone to various and ongoing oyster restoration efforts in Mobile Bay. However, as Lagniappe has reported, poor water quality continues to impact growth and development, and annual oyster yields — especially for those grown on the bottom of the bay — have remained at near historic lows in many areas since 2008. Other projects have also helped expand Alabama’s artificial reef program, which over several years has placed hundreds of structures throughout the bay and into the Gulf designed to improve the health and reliance of fish populations and increase fishing opportunities “Alabama has the largest artificial reef program in the country, and we’ve done a lot of work through this program to help build more reefs and to do research into those reefs and the wildlife that uses them,” Blankenship said. “The [ultimate] goal is to restore more than 140,000 acres of reef habitat in Alabama’s jurisdictional waters.” 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 So far, the second-largest benefactor of Alabama’s oil spill recovery efforts has been projects enhancing economic development and infrastructure. While some, such as sewer system upgrades, have an environmental impact, other projects strictly benefit economic development. For instance, the first batch of projects approved for funding with Alabama’s RESTORE Act dollars earlier this year included $56.8 million for road work in Baldwin County and a $29.6 million allocation to help construct a new automotive import and export facility at the Port of Mobile. Around 18 percent, or $126 million, has gone toward enhancing public access to Alabama’s natural resources, though a $56.3 million chunk of those dollars went to rebuild a hotel and convention center at Gulf State Park in Baldwin County. That project prompted a federal lawsuit by environmental groups, which the state was finally able to settle last fall. The state has received the most money to fund NRDA projects, around $219 million as of Oct. 1, while the funding stream that has resulted in the least number of tangible projects for Alabama is the one overseen and distributed by the federal Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council. That group, comprising the heads of six federal agencies and the governors of the five Gulf states, is tasked with distributing $1.6 billion to fund environmental projects benefiting the Gulf Coast. Ben Scaggs, executive director of the federal council, also spoke during the recent restoration summit about those gulfwide projects and how Alabama has prioritized its share. He said Alabama is “fortunate” because ADCNR plays a central role in all of its restoration efforts. “One of the things you should take away from this is the enormous complexity associated with all these funding streams. From the strings attached to each one, to the different rule sets for what you can do with those monies, it’s extraordinarily complex,” he said. “You guys are lucky the state made the choice to have the same set of people essentially managing and doing air traffic control on all of them because that is not the case in some of the other states.” Currently, the most recent restoration development has been the release of Alabama’s state expenditure plan for a suite of 29 projects selected by the state restoration council, but they require approval from the federal council. If approved, they would begin next July. A public meeting of the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council related to the gulfwide expenditure plan is scheduled for Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m., at the Five Rivers Tensaw Theater in Spanish Fort. A full copy of the state’s first Restoration Progress Report can be found at lagniappemobile.com or at alabamacoastalrestoration.org.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Housing partnership STRUGGLING MOBILE HOUSING BOARD ACCEPTS ASSISTANCE FROM CITY T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners on Oct. 10 approved by a 4-1 margin an agreement with the city for help with long-term planning and redevelopment of a number of public housing complexes. Going forward the board will pay $16,500 per month for salaries and fees and be given access to federal grants awarded to the city, attorney Raymond Bell told commissioners. The funding will help with planning, redevelopment, renovation and rehabilitation of structures, Bell said. “In all candor, this was a late Christmas gift,” he said. “[Senior Director of Community Housing and Development] Jamie [Roberts] called and said ‘I’ve got some money, I’ve got some ideas …..” The grants in question total $2.5 million to $3 million for the first year and come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME and Community Development Block Grant programs, Roberts said. More funding will be available in the following years, in the $1 million to $2 million range, Bell said. Specifically, the agreement will help the authority increase its capital funding, which has been an issue for years, Roberts said. “The formal agreement puts in place the ability for us to align all the public money we get from HUD to the two public entities to help fix the issue with the housing board, which is a lack of capital investment,” he said. “Nobody is going to deny there’s an issue with capital properties. So what we’re doing is looking at the money we have available for developers and a little planning money also.” The agreement also allows the city to help the authority assess its housing stock, which hasn’t occurred in a number of years, Roberts said. Following an assessment would be a master plan, which would help the authority determine whether to redevelop properties or construct new ones. Back in March, the authority had 35 percent of its units unoccupied, Roberts said. That means there is funding left on the table when it comes to public housing. “[HUD] says ‘you’ve got this many units online, you get that much money,’ but there’s a number they could get to that’s higher than that,” he said. “So, they’re leaving money on the table.” The agreement should also help the authority whittle down a long waiting list for public housing. As for the municipal side of things, the agreement would give the city more access to public housing in need and increase the “sphere of influence,” Roberts said. Additionally, the deal could help the city secure more HUD funding when it comes to competitive grant applications in the future. The initial agreement is for one year with several one-year renewal options. However, Roberts expects the time frame to replenish the city’s housing stock to take longer. Hill was the only commissioner to vote in opposition of the agreement. While there is no official approval needed from HUD for the agreement, the Mobile City Council will have to approve it. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Show cause SUPREME COURT WEIGHS CONTEMPT SANCTION OF LOCAL JUDGE A BY JASON JOHNSON fter staying a criminal case being used to argue for greater court funding, the Alabama Supreme Court has given Mobile County Judge James Patterson one week to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for continuing to argue his point. The legal row started when Patterson entered an order in late September instructing Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer to begin using “10 percent of court fees and costs collected from litigants in Mobile County” to help fund her office, as opposed to sending those funds to the state. The order was a strategic attempt by Patterson to help stabilize Schwarzauer’s office, which has been reeling from state budget cuts that have already led to layoffs, reductions in services and increased workloads. However, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office quickly filed a motion intervening in the case and asked the Alabama Supreme Court to vacate Patterson’s order. On Oct. 5, the high court ordered a stay in the case to review it. Marshall’s office argued Patterson’s order in effect made the state a defendant in a case it is prosecuting. Despite the funding issues facing courts across the state, the attorney general’s office accused Patterson of trying to legislate from the bench. “It is easy to understand how the circuit court, or any state agency, can become frustrated with how agencies are funded, but that is an issue for the legislative branch,” Assistant Attorney General James Davis wrote. “The judiciary can weigh in on such matters only when a proper case or controversy is before it, one that includes the correct parties, the right venue and provides the right notice.” “This isn’t that case,” Davis added. In the meantime, a hearing on the matter was scheduled in Mobile on Wednesday, Oct. 17, where a representative from the attorney general’s office was expected to argue the state’s opposition to Schwarzauer withholding a percentage of the money it receives from local court cases. The issue seemed to be gaining some traction outside of the courtroom after the Mobile Bar Association sent a notification to its members to support Patterson’s order, citing the “threat to public safety posed by insufficient judicial funding.” However, with a pair of orders Oct. 16, the state Supreme Court scrapped the planned hearing and put Patterson in the hot seat to explain why he continued to take action in the case after the high court ordered a stay. The justices point to an Oct. 12 filing, which records show was an amended version of Patterson’s original order filed a week after the stay was issued. “It is ordered that Judge James T. Patterson show cause in writing, within seven days of the date of this order, as to the basis for jurisdiction to enter an order in violation of the stay and why he should not be held in contempt of court,” the order states. O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | FUNDRAISER ‘In the company of heroes’ ‘BLACK HAWK DOWN’ SOLDIER TO SPEAK AT MOBILE LAW ENFORCEMENT GALA BY DALE LIESCH M ichael Durant spent 11 days in enemy hands in Somalia, not knowing what would happen to him or if he’d make it through alive. “You can’t even describe it,” Durant said of being a prisoner of war. “You thought you were going to die.” A special operations soldier with the U.S. Army, Durant piloted one of five Black Hawk helicopters during a 1993 mission resulting in the death of five soldiers and injuries to 74 more, later becoming the subject of the Ridley Scott film “Black Hawk Down.” Durant’s helicopter was one of two shot down in the Battle of Mogadishu. He and the crew were badly injured. He remembers sustaining a broken vertebra and a broken nose. He was later captured and held for 11 days before being rescued. For about a year after retiring from the Army in 2001, Durant used the experience to inspire others through speeches focusing on perseverance, survival and leadership. The Huntsville businessman, who doesn’t participate in as many speaking engagements as he used to, will be the featured speaker at the Police Chief’s Gala on Thursday, Oct. 25, to support the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation, organizer John R. Weichman said. The theme of the gala is “In the Company of Heroes,” according to a statement from the Mobile Police Department. The event will feature food and live music, and will be held at Fort Whiting stat 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at local Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank locations, or by calling Weichman at 251-208-1947. The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation helps the MPD deal with unbudgeted needs, including officers injured or killed in the line of duty. More information is available at mobilepd. org/foundation. BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY No-bullying zone SPLIT NEGOTIATIONS ABOUT WHAT’S BEST FOR CHILDREN, TYLER SAYS BY JOHN MULLEN E ddie Tyler says the Baldwin County Board of Education is negotiating from a position of strength in separation talks with the Gulf Shores Board of Education. The groups have met twice and have several more meetings scheduled as Gulf Shores works to become the first independent system to break away from the 30,500-student county system. “We’re working real hard to not be the bully,” Tyler said in a report in the city of Orange Beach’s weekly newsletter Oct. 4. “No matter what we feel like is best for children, not only there but here, it’s going to be perceived by a lot that: ‘Well, it’s just because it’s what you want’; ‘You’re bigger’; ‘You’ve got deeper pockets’; ‘You’re going to push your weight around.’ Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth because we stated, from the beginning, it’s all about children.” Tyler said it’s mostly been a “lawyerfest,” with legal representatives from both school boards and the state Department of Education on hand during negotiations. “We felt good about it coming out, like I’m sure they felt good coming out, I’m sure, on some things,” Tyler said of the second separation meeting. “But nothing was decided other than to continue to move forward. There are more meetings coming up here real soon.” Gulf Shores Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin said the two sides are communicating in between meetings — again, mostly through legal counsel. “At this point nothing has formally been 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 agreed on, but there’s been a lot of discussion in and out of meetings,” Akin said. “Most of that is attorney to attorney. We’ve talked through some things and we’ll make suggestions.” Akin says inroads are being made in some areas but the sides are far apart on some of the bigger questions. “There’re big issues — they’re all important issues — but there are some big issues that have sticking points and some small issues that I hope we can come to a pretty quick agreement on,” Akin said. “We were instructed ‘don’t report on it until it’s approved by the state superintendent.’” In the Orange Beach newsletter Tyler said the county’s position on high school students living outside Gulf Shores finishing there is not a new stance. “That’s our position and that’s been out there publicly, six to eight months, 10 months,” Tyler said. “If you’re going to be a rising sophomore and junior, you’re going to be a junior and senior next fall at Gulf Shores High School.” An ambitious goal of getting the agreement in place was set for the end of October but that’s unlikely to happen. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, Akin said, wants an agreement in place before Christmas break. “He’s been clear that his deadline from the first time we met was to have it done by the end of the first semester or the middle of December, basically,” Akin said. “I do firmly believe that Dr. Mackey’s not going to let us go home without something done by the end of the semester.”

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Legal leniency DEATH SENTENCE COMMUTED FOR MAN WHO THREW CHILDREN FROM BRIDGE M BY JASON JOHNSON uch to the chagrin of local prosecutors, a man convicted of throwing four children to their death from the Dauphin Island Bridge in 2008 saw his death sentence vacated on Monday. Lam Luong was accused of throwing the three children he fathered with his wife, Kieu Luong, and her oldest child from a previous marriage off the 100-foot-high bridge on Jan. 7, 2008. The children, who ranged in age from 3 years to 4 months, all died instantly. Luong was tried and convicted of four counts of capital murder in 2009 and sentenced to death. The conviction was overturned by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2013 over concerns of possible jury bias, only to be reinstated by Alabama’s Supreme Court a year later. After nearly a decade of appeals Luong’s conviction still stands, but a team of lawyers led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) successfully prevented his execution through a joint motion filed with the Alabama Office of the Attorney General, arguing that an execution would be unconstitutional. The motion concluded under federal and state law Luong’s IQ is too low for him to be executed — an assertion supported by multiple recent IQ tests and evaluations from experts organized by the ACLU and the attorney general’s office. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told reporters Alabama law defines a person with an “intellectual disability” as anyone with an IQ measured to be 70 or below. After multiple tests given as part of the appeals process, the highest score Luong managed to record was 57. “Our hands are tied,” a clearly emotional Rich said. “No one deserves the death penalty more than the man who … coldly and calculatedly threw four children off the Dauphin Island Bridge.” According to Rich, defense attorneys and prosecutors used mechanisms to ensure Luong didn’t intentionally perform poorly on the IQ tests. However, she also noted of the numerous psychologists, attorneys and investigators involved in his original trial, none “gave any indication that [Luong] might be below average intelligence or have an intellectual disability.” Even though Luong had only successfully achieved a third-grade-level education, Rich said he had a documented history of employment in the restaurant and shrimping industries and was never described by friends, family or former employers as having intellectual deficiencies. She went on to rehash the alleged motive behind the 2008 killings and quoted some of the testimony from cross-cultural psychologist Paul Nguyen, who testified at Luong’s trial about some of the dynamics in domestic relationships in Vietnamese culture. Reading from the trial transcript, Rich said Nguyen testified that some Vietnamese women are punished with “extreme emotional torture” if they cause their husband to “lose face.” Luong, she said, killed the children to hurt his wife and took “very clear, purposeful actions” in doing so. No matter his IQ today, Rich said Luong “is a man who knew exactly what he was doing” then. “When he got to the top of the bridge, he waited for traffic to pass as he threw each of those children over,” Rich said. “[The lead investigator] asked Luong if he’d thought about killing himself as well, and he said he had thought about it but didn’t do it because he wanted to see his wife’s face when they told her he killed all four of her children.” Shortly after Rich’s comments, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jim Patterson filed an order accepting the joint motion submitted by Luong’s lawyers and state prosecutors. Patterson has previously clashed with Luong’s legal team over the use of publicly funded Vietnamese interpreters, and even though he technically is the one who vacated Luong’s original death sentence, he didn’t appear any happier about it than Rich. Patterson said the court didn’t have a choice if the state was “going to roll over.” He was was direct with Luong when imposing his new sentence of life without of parole. “I have no doubt that, even with your borderline intellectual disability, you still knew exactly what you were doing the day you threw your children over that bridge, and you richly deserve to die for that,” Patterson said. “But, because we’re bound to follow laws in this country, I have no choice based on the settlement agreement reached between you and the state of Alabama.” By accepting the state’s agreement, Luong has forfeited any right to appeal his conviction or life sentence in the future unless new evidence is discovered showing actual innocence on his part or his attorneys raise a claim that the court has yet to consider. Reached for comment, though, Attorney General Steve Marshall expressed a similar view of what he called a “deeply distressing outcome.” “When Lam Luong callously threw his four innocent young children to their deaths, he committed one of the most despicable and heartbreaking crimes that this state has ever suffered. His horrifying actions warrant the most severe penalty our justice system can provide — that he be put to death,” Marshall said. “Unfortunately, this became impossible after tests indicated he meets the criteria of intellectual disability to such a degree that he may not be executed under the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Akins v. Virginia. Under these circumstances, life imprisonment without parole became the only alternative.” While Luong’s original conviction and death sentence were handled by Rich’s predecessor, it is one of a number of Mobile County death penalty cases that have been reversed or retried during her tenure. However, those results have not deterred Rich, who was identified in a 2017 report as one of the few county prosecutors in the nation who still frequently seeks the death penalty. “Some people may say this is a reason why we shouldn’t seek the death penalty, but the law is very clear,” Rich said. “My job as district attorney is to follow the law, and I will continue to seek the death penalty in every case where it is warranted.” O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Official arrested 911 CENTER DIRECTOR ‘EMBARRASSED’ BY INTOXICATION CHARGE M BY JASON JOHNSON obile County 911 Director Charlie McNichol was arrested for public intoxication last week, but despite being found behind the wheel of his county-issued vehicle he was not charged To file a charge of public intoxication, however, an officer does not have to administer a sobriety test. The state code defines the offense as appearing to be “under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or other drugs to the degree with DUI. that he endangers himself or another person or property” Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar previously told or by exhibiting “boisterous and offensive conduct that Lagniappe McNichol’s vehicle — a gray Chevrolet SUV annoys another person in his vicinity.” with a municipal tag — was spotted at the intersection of When asked why McNichol wasn’t charged with DUI, highways 98 and 31 in an area known locally as “the top of Edgar said the arresting officer would have had discretion the hill” around 12:35 a.m., Oct. 12. over which charge was more appropriate for the situation. When asked if the arresting officer had pulled McNich“They’re faced with discretion on when to make an ol’s vehicle over from the roadway, Edgar said: “It is my arrest and when not to, as well as what the proper charges understanding that the vehicle was already stopped.” He should be,” Edgar said. “You have to prove [those charggave no indication as to why McNichol would have been es], and some charges are easier to prove than others.” on the side of the road otherwise. Reached by email, McNichol told Lagniappe he was According to Edgar, the arrest report doesn’t mention “embarrassed” by the incident and added he met with 911 any passengers and, though it wasn’t specifically stated, Board President Steve Bowden about it Oct. 12. Edgar said he believes McNichol was in the driver’s seat. “This was a mistake that I made. I make no excuse for Records indicate McNichol was taken to the Daphne Jail my poor judgment,” McNichol said. “I have had some after his arrest and released on a $400 bond. life stressors with health issues recently, and I obviously At this point, it’s unclear whether McNichol was did not handle this well. I will seek assistance and work subjected to a sobriety test, which could have factored through this terrible event.” into why he wasn’t charged with DUI, if he was in fact McNichol is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15. Per driving under the influence. In Alabama, a person comSpanish Fort’s policy, Edgar said the department would mits the crime of “driving under the influence of alcohol” release body and dash camera footage of McNichol’s arrest if they are found driving or “in actual physical control of after his criminal charge is resolved. any vehicle” with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent As for his position with the Mobile County Communior greater. cations District, the board seems interested in keeping him While there is no set standard for what defines being “in around. In an email to Lagniappe, Bowden said the board actual physical control” of a car, police in Alabama can and planned to meet sometime soon and go over the facts, but have successfully charged motorists with DUI in cases when as of now would be supporting “Charlie and won’t take they did not witness the person actually operating a vehicle. any action.” 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 “He’s been a great asset to the 911 center, and we hope to resolve this issue in his favor,” Bowden said, before directing further questions to 911 Board member Robert Adams. Adams, who specializes in conflict resolution, confirmed McNichol was in his county-issued vehicle at the time he was arrested. Adams said McNichol wasn’t driving it at the time but instead “pulled over and fell asleep.” Like Bowden, Adams also seemed to suggest McNichol’s job was secure at the 911 center for now. “Mr. McNichol is a very principled individual who we hold in high regard,” Adams said Tuesday. “This was an off-duty incident, and at this time there’s no action being taken. We don’t see the need for it, and two, we’ll wait for our regularly scheduled meeting to give further information.” McNichol, who has a background in law enforcement, has previously served as the assistant chief of the Daphne Police Department and as a law enforcement coordinator for the Southern District of Alabama under former U.S. Attorney David York. However, in 2007 McNichol was forced to resigned from his position in York’s office after he was accused of leaking details of an ongoing corruption probe in South Baldwin County that ultimately led to the indictment of former Orange Beach Mayor Steve Russo and others. A special prosecutor was brought in from Pensacola to oversee the charges, and facts brought out in the investigation showed McNichol leaked details of the probe to “a friend,” including advance noticed of a scheduled news conference announcing a planned indictment. McNichol pleaded guilty to one count of theft of public property. He was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation, fined $25 and agreed to resign from his position in the U.S. attorney’s office as part of his plea agreement with federal prosecutors. McNichol spent a brief period in the private sector, working for DRC Group Inc. in Louisiana before he became the assistant director at the 911 center in 2013. He accepted his current position in 2016 following a tumultuous few years that ended with the unceremonious ousting of McNichol’s predecessor, former State Rep. Garry Tanner. Adams said McNichol has instituted some “successful” administrative changes at the center. “He’s made some money-saving changes,” Adams said. “There were some issues with the previous director, which we’ll leave at that, and he’s helped clean those up. Now we’re building an additional building, and we’re very pleased with his work. He’s working out well.” As director, McNichol’s starting salary was just over $100,000, though he has since been given at least one raise. Before he was fired, Tanner was making in excess of $126,000.

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Going off to the edge ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM under the anchor rope twice before we got smart enough to bring the anchor back into the boat. We got two shots at netting the monster before it suddenly spit the hook and swam away. There was also an unfortunate incident Saturday in which the occupants of one skiff mooned the others while driving by at top speed, but that memory hopefully will be suppressed soon via PTSD. With no constant input from the World Wide Web to bother us, we told stories, played songs on the guitar and gave serious consideration to moving aboard the Hobo permanently. We had ideas for monetary survival that included creating obscene T-shirts or perhaps human trafficking, but none got beyond the initial planning stages. We woke early Sunday and made our 9-knot-per-hour trek back to Gulfport with planes to catch and places to be. Not far south of Ship Island a family of dolphins decided to play along the bow, putting a nice punctuation on the weekend just before the cellphones began beeping back to life. From Thursday afternoon until Sunday morning we had been cut off from the world, the longest time in years for most of us. Naturally we each had 200 emails and 50 texts waiting when the electronic leash was snapped back on, but that’s the price you pay. No wars had started or any major tragedies, just a few college football upsets. As Shaw expertly maneuvered the Hobo back into her berth, we were already planning another trip. I can’t wait to get back to the edge of the world. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 and grab it out of the air. The Hobo was impressive, with six bunks in the former ice hold, a full-sized kitchen and bath, and plenty of room to walk around. She handled the choppy waters with ease, and not long before sunset Shaw had us anchored in a protected spot and Bill was catching the first of 43 hardhead catfish he would haul in over the weekend. He was like The Catfish Whisperer. Sunset did not disappoint, nor did a crescent moon hot on the sun’s heels that turned bright red as it quickly disappeared over the horizon a little later. For just a couple of seconds it seemed as if an angry red horn was sticking out of the water. Light pollution proved harder to escape than cell signals. The night sky was dark enough to see the Milky Way and more stars than any of us city dwellers normally experience, but the glow from New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi and even Pascagoula was still visible on the horizon. The next day we lowered the skiffs and set off to fish over the grass beds along the shallows of the Chandeleurs. The wind had died from a howl overnight to a whisper Friday afternoon and the water was flat as a skillet with fish that needed to be caught breaking everywhere. The islands themselves are very low and have been hammered over the years by hurricanes. Still, they are a haven for many types of birds and the nutrient-rich water attracts plenty of fish. We caught our share, but it’s the one that got away we mostly talked about. Paul fought a huge cobia for 25 minutes, the fish passing Cartoon/Laura Mattei T here are times near water that the feeling of being on the edge of the world hits me. When I’m on a beach, I can’t help thinking about jumping in a boat and going just about anywhere from there. That feeling was especially keen last weekend while standing on a wide, dark beach in Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands wading out into the pounding Gulf surf and casting for redfish. The beach stretched on and on in both directions and a large flock of pelicans stayed about 100 yards away crashing into the water again and again, no doubt having more luck than I was. The only other human was my friend, Shaw, down the beach in the surf, being equally unproductive. Eventually we wandered back toward the skiff anchored on the calm side of the island. The place was a shell collector’s dream, covered with seemingly every variety. We stopped to check out some giant hunk of metal rusting away on the beach. And as I walked along I saw plenty of evidence the war against plastic straws might not be easily won. That was the end of two days of fishing in a place I hadn’t been in at least 40 years. I have vague memories of my father, younger brother Matt and me flying a tiny little prop plane out there one cold December when I was a kid and landing on a beach. It was so windy the plane was actually picked up and put in the water and the pilot, my dad and other men on the trip had to push it out before we could leave. Two bull redfish were the prize for all of that. The Chandeleurs have lived in my memory ever since as a quasi-mystical place populated by massive fish. Several months ago Shaw texted to offer to take several of our group of college friends out on the 65foot steel-hulled shrimper he’d converted to a “Chandeleur Boat” renamed “Hobo.” I was quick to say yes. But what fishing trip in mid-October would be complete without a Cat 4 hurricane barreling through the Gulf? We all watched nervously as Hurricane Michael churned toward land, then decided to destroy part of the Florida Panhandle, leaving us able to stay on schedule and set out Thursday afternoon from Gulfport. But a 20-25 mph north wind was there to remind us a hurricane had been relatively near. The trip got off to an inauspicious start when we decided to grab lunch at the Gulfport Yacht Club before disembarking. Apparently our reminiscing about our Supreme Court-ruining antics at Spring Hill College got a bit loud and an older lady who was part of a group playing bridge came over to chastise us for “trashy” language and tell us to shut up. We apologized and made for the door lest Shaw get in trouble with the commodore. Passing Ship Island, there was Fort Massachusetts, a low-slung brick embattlement that served both Confederate and Union forces during the War Between the States. I marveled it was still there, as it sits precariously close to the water and was doubtlessly submerged when Katrina leveled the area in 2005. Not much past Ship Island something happened that would dramatically affect our trip — we all lost cellphone service. No more texts, emails or phone calls to tend to. Our constant electronic companions immediately had few uses other than as cameras or jukeboxes. The first several hours of being out of cellphone range I was checking my pockets like a heavy smoker reaching for a pack of cigarettes he’d already smoked. Our last brush with technology came when Michael broke out his drone to get some shots of the Hobo cruising along and it didn’t want to land. Bill had to stand on the roof THE MAYOR AND MOBILE CITY COUNCIL’S RELATIONSHIP HAS BECOME INCREASINGLY STRAINED. CAN IT BE SAVED OR WILL THE FAMOUS DOOR GO BACK UP?

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Cheering on the ‘mammogrammer’! ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Editor’s Note: This column was originally published in May 2014, but since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lagniappe is reprinting it as a reminder to schedule your mammogram, if you are due for one. Remember, no deodorant! he night before, when they called to remind me, I knew the next day was just going to stink. I was to wear no perfume or deodorant to my first mammogram, the one known as the “baseline.” Gross! No problem with the perfume, but no deodorant in Mobile … in May? Thank God my appointment was at 8:15 a.m. My BO and pit staining shouldn’t be too bad that early in the morning. I arrived at Mobile Infirmary’s Breast Center to find quite a disturbance in the parking lot. A redneck momma was screaming loudly at one of her two young and freshly buzzed-cut sons. “Dontchu dew that to hiiiim,” the momma cried. “You ain’t gonna act like that in thar.” Lord, Momma. I appreciate your dedication to keeping your boys in line, but if that’s the frequency and decibel level you require for discipline, I’d hate to hear your emergency shriek — it would probably only be detectable by dogs. After harshly judging them and then remembering where I came from and that I pronounced the word “on” as “own” until I was 20, I knocked my high-falutin’, snobby ass (and soon-to-bestinking self) back down a peg or two and headed in to have my breasts squished. Before entering the office, I took a quick sniff of the pits. They didn’t smell of my Secret clear gel in Paris scent, but they weren’t burning my nose hairs off yet. Hmmm. Wonder why I chose a deodorant scent inspired by Paris? There are certainly many parts of Paris I would not want my underarms to smell like and the pits of Parisian women are not really an ideal of which to aspire. I shuddered as an image of a thick patch of black underarm hair with flies buzzing around popped into my head. Note to self: Pick up a new deodorant with a classic name like “Powder Fresh” or “Shower Clean,” instead of maybe unintentionally smelling like a Moulin Rouge hooker who dies tragically young from tuberculosis. But self did not smell that way today. No, self had overcompensated for the lack of Parisian prostitute deodorant by finding the most fragrant body lotion I had in my body cream arsenal, which I determined to be some leftover hotel concoction I had with strong lemongrass overtones. I slathered it on thick and smelled tasty enough to be on the menu of a Thai restaurant. I opened the door to the booby center and immediately read with dismay the notice posted right by the sign-in sheet: “Please do not wear perfume, cologne or scented lotions due to allergies and sensitivities to others.” Sorry, guys. You didn’t say anything about lotion on the call last night. Too late. Hope no one is sensitive to pad thai. I filled out all of the requisite paperwork, being careful to write very slowly so as not to break out in a sweat. I turned it in and waited for my name to be called. In my obsession with the parenting techniques of rednecks, body odor and the smells of Paris and Thailand, I had kind of forgotten about the importance of the procedure. I wondered if my grandmother who had breast cancer had ever had a mammogram before she knew there was a problem … and if she would T 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 still be here today to see my daughter, whose middle name is hers, if she had. She would be have been tickled about me using her name, although a little angry. She always hated her name, Genevieve. Mainly because everyone where we lived pronounced it “Jenna-vee.” But I always thought it was beautiful. Still do, Grams. The mammographer (or is it mammogrammer?) opened the door to the waiting room and called my name. It was showtime! She was a very nice lady, who asked me if I had ever had one before and when I told her I hadn’t, she explained what we were going to do. Then she made sure I had not put on deodorant. “No, I didn’t, but can you tell me why you guys ask for that? Seems like that requirement would make your job a little unpleasant, especially during Mobile summers.” She kindly explained the aluminum in some deodorants can be picked up by the sensitive machines and distort the results. She said she had some deodorant available for use after the procedure. As she stepped out so I could put my hospital gown on, I wondered what scent it was and how it was packaged. Certainly not a community rollon or stick! She came back in and I bellied up to the machine. As gently as you can mash someone’s boobs flat down on a plate, she did so as she made small talk. I’ve always found it simultaneously comforting and hilarious the conversations you have with the clinicians caring for your lady parts while they are examining them. “So how’s work?” they will ask. “Fabulous,” you will say. “We just went weekly. Business is good.” But what you are thinking: “Shouldn’t we be talking about my other ‘business?’” I guess not. What are they supposed to say? “Your tatas look really good, medically speaking, of course.” “Why thank you! Yours too!” you would say back. Yeah, maybe small talk is better. My lady was great. She draped me over the machine and snapped the shots she needed with great care and precision. I just wanted to cheer her on. “Rammer jammer. Give ‘em hell, mammogrammer!” Or is it mammographer? Whatever, except don’t give them hell. And she didn’t. It was quick and painless. And most of all an important thing to do, ladies. Make your appointments now if you are due for one. After I finished my “photo shoot” she offered me the office deodorant, but I declined in favor of going back home and putting on the dead Parisian hooker scent. About a week or so later I received a letter saying the results were “within the normal limits” — absolutely the only time you want to hear your girls described in that way. In celebration, I went back to the deodorant aisle to look for a new scent. Degree has some called “Just Dance” and “Sexy Intrigue.” Lady Speed Stick has “Silky Chiffon.” Geez, how many dead hooker scents are there? I grabbed my Shower Clean and me and my normal-limit boobs headed to the checkout with our normal smelling deo. Update: Since this column was published, I had to return for my first mammogram after turning 40, which now means it will be an annual event. Yay! But I am pleased to report my boobs are still “within the normal limits!” Make sure yours are too.

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER The need for fiscal sanity BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER I t didn’t take long, and I don’t think many were surprised by the quick response. Surely the state wasn’t going to be passive about this. Besides, depending on the outcome, a domino effect could easily be set in motion. What’s going on? Mobile County Circuit Judge Jim Patterson recently ordered Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer to begin withholding a portion of the money collected by the local court system in order to ensure the system is adequately funded. Beginning Oct. 1, and continuing until the state “adequately and reasonably [funds] her office,” Schwarzauer is to refrain from giving the state 10 percent of the collected court fees and costs collected from litigants in Mobile County. This was a bold move. Yet, considering the dire financial straits plaguing not just the Mobile County court system but court systems throughout the state, it’s an understandable one. Courts, like most aspects of government, need money to operate. The less they have, the less they can do. It’s not that the court systems aren’t collecting money. The problem is that a significant portion of the monies collected is captured by the state and used for noncourt purposes. For example, in 2016 courts in Mobile County collected and disbursed more than $7 million to noncourt functions, $4.5 million going straight into the state’s general fund. So, with expected swiftness, the state attorney general’s office has taken measures to block Judge Patterson’s efforts. For now, Patterson’s order has been put on hold. But the whole situation raises a very important question: Why is such a sizable amount of the revenue generated by the court system being captured by the state for noncourt functions? The answer? Alabama refuses to fund its government in a sensible and realistic way. The state’s tax system is, simply, inadequate. However, instead of seriously trying to address this fact, state leaders have preferred methods such as siphoning off a sizable amount of court system revenue or using a lion’s share of money received from the BP oil spill to pay off state debts and plug holes in the state’s general fund budget. In other words, doing anything other than creating a viable tax structure that allows state government to do its job without robbing Peter to pay Paul. Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, an organization opposed to all tax increases and the originator of the “Taxpayer Protection Pledge” (which asks all candidates for federal and state office to commit themselves in writing to the American people to oppose all net tax increases), is well known for stating: “Our goal is to shrink government to the size where we can drown it [government] in a bathtub.” The problem with that type of thinking, however, is that the citizens living under such a government will pay a high price. And Alabamians are definitely paying a price. The judicial system operates on life support, jeopardizing fundamental constitutional rights. A state trooper force that is close to 700 troopers short contributes to a 155 percent increase in roadway fatalities. A health care system that’s imploding leaves many Alabama residents without access to basic health care services. An underfunded education system hinders positive educational outcomes. A deteriorating infrastructure of roads, bridges and dams affects economic development and the safety of citizens. The list goes on. Yet it is routinely pointed out — in vain — that Alabama is 50th in the nation when it comes to per capita state and local tax collections. Having a low tax rate can indeed be a good thing and make the state and its locales competitive on a number of fronts, but being dead last is plain nonsensical. Even compared to our Southern peers, we are failing badly. If Alabama taxed on the level of neighboring Mississippi, the state would have an extra $2.5 billion a year in revenue (yes, billion). If it taxed like Louisiana, $3.9 billion. Like Kentucky, $3.1 billion. Arkansas, $3.5 billion. Tennessee, $612 million. Alabama leads the nation and the SEC in football, but if we just tried to match the SEC states’ average in per capita tax revenues, we would take in an IT’S NOT THAT THE COURT SYSTEMS AREN’T COLLECTING MONEY. THE PROBLEM IS THAT A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THE MONIES COLLECTED IS CAPTURED BY THE STATE AND USED FOR NONCOURT PURPOSES.” extra $2.6 billion per year. No more robbing Peter to pay Paul. Too bad we don’t get fired up about being at the bottom of this SEC list like we do when it comes to being at the bottom of an SEC football ranking. It’s often said that “insanity is repeating the same mistakes and expecting different results.” Like in past election cycles, candidates will tell us what we want to hear — that Alabama can deliver on its basic services and advance the common good and welfare of the state without increasing its revenues. But true leaders tell people what they need to hear, not what they want to hear. What do we need to hear? That whether it’s the functioning of our court system, public safety, infrastructure, education, health care, prisons, etc., these can’t be done adequately and effectively without the necessary financial resources. Without the necessary revenues, these crucial services and functions will continually be under strain and financial duress. To think otherwise is, well .... O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Democrats ‘October surprised’ themselves BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM F or the last three years, the volume has been at full blast. It’s been a nonstop barrage of worst-case doom-andgloom scenarios. “If Donald Trump is elected, x will happen!” In the mind of New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, x equals global recession. “So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight,” Krugman wrote immediately after the 2016 presidential election for the Times. “I suppose we could get lucky somehow. But on economics, as on everything else, a terrible thing has just happened.” That hasn’t happened, at least not yet. However, this was typical of the reaction from media elites like Krugman and many in the Democratic Party. For a hot second, those hyped reactions worked on a lot of people. On Inauguration Day, there was rioting in the streets of Washington, D.C., away from the swearing-in ceremony. The day after, left-ofcenter women disappointed in the election results took to the streets. Other shows of anti-Trump sentiment were The Democrats found themselves at a crossroads. If they didn’t throw everything at trying to stop Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, they would not just lose the court, they might lose the anti-Trump enthusiasm that has been going since November 2016. From a strategic standpoint, they could have looked at it like, “This appointment is probably going to be confirmed given the rules of the Senate and the GOP majority. Let’s pick another hill on which to die, like the 2018 midterm election.” They didn’t. It was an all-out assault on Kavanaugh. After the Kabuki theater of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings ended, the American public was subjected to this tireless and shameless onslaught of Kavanaugh. At certain times, it looked as if Democrats had an advantage. They kept getting delays and successfully put a few reliable Republican U.S. Senate votes in the undecided column. They won a few battles but inevitably lost the war. Kavanaugh was confirmed, and it wasn’t without collateral damage. Democrats may have gained a modicum of enthusiasm, but whatever DEMOCRATS MAY HAVE GAINED that was, if anything, A MODICUM OF ENTHUSIASM, pales in comparison to the fire lit under RepubBUT WHATEVER THAT WAS, IF ANYTHING, lican voters headed into the midterms. PALES IN COMPARISON TO THE FIRE LIT After seeing what they UNDER REPUBLICAN VOTERS HEADED perceived to be a good man unfairly maligned by INTO THE MIDTERMS. a politically opportunistic media and Democratic publicly displayed. Activists stormed congresopposition, Republicans now have a cause to sional town halls, including Planned Parentrally around and motivation to vote. hood activists at one of Rep. Bradley Byrne’s “Didn’t like what happened to Brett Kava(R-Fairhope) first post-inauguration town hall naugh? Imagine how bad it will be if Demomeetings in Mobile, and Greenpeace activists crats run Washington. Vote Republican on Nov. did the same at nearby Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R6.” It’s a generic commercial that pretty much Florida) congressional district events. wrote itself. It was clear the activist wing of the DemoDemocrats effectively deployed an October cratic Party was immediately activated to try to surprise on themselves with the Kavanaugh keep the Trump White House and the GOP-led fight and have put some once-competitive Congress from rolling back decades of gains races out of reach for Democrats in the Senate made by progressives. and made other noncompetitive contests in the Was this sustainable? That was the question House competitive. at the start of the Trump presidency. Could the At home in Alabama, the proceedings likely activist base stay motivated for the next year put any statewide contests out of reach for and a half and turn it up in October 2018 for a Democrats. What might have a chance to build midterm election? on last year’s win by Sen. Doug Jones (DEarly on, it seemed like a no-brainer. Histori- Mountain Brook) and ride the blue wave to, if cally, the party in power has an abysmal midanything, some symbolic victories, much of that term election after winning the White House. was squandered by the Kavanaugh drama. Add to that a president with mediocre-at-best With Republicans being solid favorites up approval numbers, and it appeared to be a recipe and down the ballot, the likelihood of a contest for the post-Obama Democratic Party to notch slipping through the cracks for Democrats just its first significant victory. got further away given there will be some voters Throw in a Russia conspiracy and a Muelthat show up on Election Day and vote straightler probe on which allies in the media could ticket Republican for the sole reason of levying fall back when things go well for Trump, and a protest against national Democrats. it should be a wipeout for the GOP in NovemIf the Democratic Party wants to have a ber 2018. successful 2020 effort, they might rethink what Then Supreme Court Associate Justice could have been in 2018. Democrats will still do Anthony Kennedy retired, and Trump had his well next month, but it won’t be what it could second high court vacancy to fill. have been. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Gamers & Geeks quadrupling size in West Mobile BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM G amers & Geeks (GNG) has leased a new space in Town West Shopping Center on 5701 Moffett Road in West Mobile and will relocate early next year. The new space is 26,500 square feet, more than four times the size of its current, 5,500-square-foot location. GNG, which opened in 2012, sells comic books, graphic novels, manga, pop figures, role-playing games, pathfinder, collectibles and accessories. Amber Hightower Dedeaux with Vallas Realty brokered the transaction. • Dynamic Education Systems Inc. (DESI), a Phoenixbased career training center, executed a five-year lease effective this month for a 3,000-square-foot freestanding building at 3506 Montlimar Plaza Drive in West Mobile. Brandon Broadus and David Dexter with NAI Mobile brokered the transaction. DESI helps qualified youth and adults receive education, training and job placement assistance to support themselves and their families, working with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps Program. • Cottage Hill Baptist Church recently sold a 3,105-square-foot building on a corner lot at 4254 Cottage Hill Road for $195,000. The building formerly housed a Christian counseling center. Michelle Crowe, owner of eworc web & new media, will relocate her 12 employees into the new office space. According to Crowe, plans are also in place to develop shared workspace available for lease by outside business tenants. Paul Carter with the Paul Carter Agency handled the transaction for Cottage Hill Baptist Church. • Marco’s Pizza announced the opening of a new location at Mobile’s new Midtown Center, joining the current lineup of eateries Rock N Roll Sushi, Taco Mama and The Simple Greek. Marco’s has reportedly committed to a 10-year lease in the 1,500-square-foot D-1 space in the new center. Plans are place to open sometime during the first quarter of 2019. Amber Hightower Dedeaux of Vallas Realty represented the landlord in the transaction and can be contacted regarding limited space available for lease. • Chic Jolie is leasing some 1,200 square feet of retail space in Vigouroux Shopping Center at 9948 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. Chic Jolie is a European-style women’s retail boutique specializing in clothing, accessories, jewelry and gifts. The store plans to open in January. Angie McArthur, broker associate with Stirling Properties, represented the landlord in the transaction. MAAR releases September residential housing report The Mobile Area Association of Realtors (MAAR) recently released numbers covering local area residential housing sales activity for last month. September housing market activity was reported by MAAR as follows: • 342 properties sold were single family, garden and townhomes, with an average selling price of $167,206 and a median sales price of $140,750, with a total of 1,399 units still on the market. • 10 properties sold fell under the category of new or existing condos, with an average selling price of $137,130 and a median sales price of $130,300, with 67 units still available on the market. • 27 new construction home properties moved on the market with an average sales price of $253,813 and a median selling price of $231,900, with 101 units still on the market. In total, 383 properties were sold in September, with an 18 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 average selling price of $171,420 and a median sales price of $145,000, with 1,600 properties currently available on the market. Broken down by price range for September, 91 home sales sold for $99,999 or less, 108 properties sold for $100,000 to $150,000, 84 properties sold for $150,001 to $200,000 and 100 homes sold for $200,001 or more. “According to market statistics, sales and units sold have remained stable in 2018. We experienced a significant jump from July to August, with a 26 percent increase in units sold and a 31 percent increase in sales. This is particularly interesting when compared to the same time in 2017, where we saw a 23 percent decrease in sales and a notable 31 percent decrease in units sold.” Stephanie White, MAAR CEO, said. CigarClub.com hires chief marketing officer Locally owned monthly cigar subscription box company CigarClub.com recently announced the hiring of Shanda Lee as chief marketing officer, completing its C-suite expansion. With an equity interest in the company, Lee will work remotely from Tampa with the founders and executive management team as the company pursues an aggressive growth plan over the next five years. She will be responsible for leading all marketing and promotion within the company, including interactions with customers as well as suppliers to support other aspects of the business, from advertising and public relations to sales. Lee is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience directing and re-engineering marketing and advertising functions at multiple B2B and B2C companies. Most recently, she served as a marketing consultant for Gurkha Cigar Co. and previously was vice president of marketing for more than a decade at J.C. Newman Cigar Co. “Shanda officially completes our C-suite expansion and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to the team,” Jeff Zeiders, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of CigarClub.com, said. “Her extensive marketing background and vast experience working within the cigar industry brings an imperative set of tools to our executive team.” In slightly more than two years, CigarClub.com has seen significant growth in the subscription box marketplace for cigars. Co-founder and CTO Chris Yokley spearheaded the creation of a proprietary algorithm that allows customers to receive cigars paired with their particular palate. “As a cigar enthusiast I was frustrated with the trial and error of purchasing cigars that didn’t fit my flavor profile. We knew there had to be a better way,” Yokely said. Based in Mobile, the company services the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe. Products are shipped monthly or quarterly in various quantity options. More information about the company can be found on Facebook, Instagram or its website.

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE THE REVIEW Spanish Fort’s Trattoria offers Italian done right BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET TRATTORIA, OF COURSE, DOES THEIR OWN DOUGH AND THE THIN CRUST IS WHAT I’M INTO. THE MEATBALLS WEREN’T PRETTY BUT THE FLAVOR WAS BETTER THAN IT LOOKED. THEY MAKE A GOOD PIZZA, FOR SURE.” peño burger, this Italian café minutes away should be getting more of my business. The quaint little building has come a long way since it was an ice cream parlor with a goofy golf course. Owners Jill and Greg Peterson (of NBC 15 fame) transformed it into a happening lunch and dinner spot complete with a full bar. They even serve wine. This wasn’t my first visit. I’ve been a handful of times and it took a few to grow on me. The place has now settled into what feels like a real neighborhood bar and grill. It’s like it took a bit of heat from the ovens and grease from the grill to dull the newness of the paint and the shine of the floors before it felt more like home to me. That being said, it has always been impeccably clean every time I’ve crashed the party. I have an employee named Mark Purvis who is also settling in and losing a little of his newness at the shop. I thought it was time for me to treat Mark to a decent lunch and take home the evening’s meal for my gang. With plans of a to-go order, I wanted to take care of myself Photo | Submitted A couple of weeks ago I went on a quest for authentic Italian in Mobile, finding good footing out west. This week I thought I’d continue my search and visit a spot in Baldwin County, which led me to Spanish Fort’s Trattoria Pizza & Italian on Highway 31. Just a couple of miles from Picker’s Paradise, my guitar store in Stapleton, I don’t get to eat here as often as I should. Usually a lunch break involves me running to the bank or post office and, with any luck, a quick bite at Cheryl’s at the top of the hill. But with Trattoria being the closest place to eat, save the Tom Thumb gas station pizza or the Kangaroo Shell jala- TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN 11611 U.S. HIGHWAY 31 SPANISH FORT, AL 36527 251-375-0076 WWW.TRATTORIAPIZZAITALIAN.COM Spanish Fort’s Trattoria Pizza & Italian is a destination for pizza, pasta, salads and more. first. I sat down with what is becoming sort of my “usual” baked. We added Italian sausage ($2.99) to up the experithere, a Caesar salad ($6.99) add tuna ($5.99). It is the usual ence, not that we don’t trust Greg. I’m happy to say it made romaine and croutons with Parmesan cheese, but the dressing is it home safely and even reheated well in the oven. Smooth on the side. Normally I’d prefer it to be shaken until well-coatmove, Peterson! ed, but you’ll appreciate it OTS if you ever take it home. One of the things we didn’t have today was their most Speaking of the dressing, it’s good. Maybe a little thinner popular menu item. Garlic Ballz (yes, with a Z) have probably than I’m used to, but by the time I got to the end it had mixed put more cars in that parking lot than just about anything on the with the cheese and thickened up nicely for the last bites of menu. It’s a sub-five-dollar app destined to tuna. Speaking of tuna, make sure to specify continue hooking customers. Personally I how rare you want it. They tend to overcook am immune to their charms as I don’t care it if you don’t. to sit around eating bread drizzled with Back at Picker’s, Mark and I first dug butter and Parmesan, but many of you will into some oven-baked wings ($9.99). Of be smitten. You can guarantee the kids will course pizza parlors rarely have fryers, but love them. IF YOU HAVE A HANKERING the wings here didn’t disappoint like most Indulge me for a second as I complain oven versions do. Cooked just long enough TO GET OUT OF MOBILE about a couple of things and then back up to be tender and not slimy, they were and tell you how good these guys are. I FOR SOMETHING A LITTLE drizzled in Buffalo sauce. I wanted to not always get my hopes up when I see muflike them but I did. Mark was impressed. fuletta on a menu and it turns out to be on DIFFERENT THIS MAY BE For lunch you have the option of po’boy or hoagie bread. It’s as bad as servordering a half sandwich. Mark enjoyed THE GEM YOU’VE BEEN ing a Philly cheesesteak on a hamburger the Chicken Cordon Bleu ($6.99). The bun. Both may taste great, but it’s not right. SEARCHING FOR. sandwich version of the famous dish has all They should call it a muffuletta po’boy or the chicken, ham and Dijon dressing with something like that to not get my hopes up. melted cheese on their homemade bread. Also, spice up the nachos. Not a bad ride nor a bad price when you OK, I feel better. I’m off the soapbox. consider it came with a side Caesar salad. The Peterson family has built a nice little Italian spot in an We also had a pepperoni pizza ($11.99 medium, add unlikely location and has seen success since 2014. It has come meatballs $1) knowing full well most of it was coming home into its own and has really gotten its hooks into me over the past with me. Trattoria, of course, does their own dough and the thin year or so. They must be doing something right because a second crust is what I’m into. The meatballs weren’t pretty but the flalocation has opened in Foley at the OWA amusement park! vor was better than it looked. They make a good pizza, for sure. In Spanish Fort, the lunch service has always been stellar, Now it was time for us to see what the Petersons are all the food fresh and the facility clean. If you have a hankering to about. With a dish that shares his name I couldn’t go away get out of Mobile for something a little different this may be the without trying Greg’s Baked Ziti ($12.99). Also served with gem you’ve been searching for. a side Caesar, the ziti was swimming in ricotta and fresh mariKeep up the good work. nara before it was topped with provolone and mozzarella and 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Greek Fest celebrates double nickel Oct. 18 Taco Mama the party of Midtown Last Thursday night Taco Mama, the latest hot spot to hit the Midtown Center at the corner of Old Shell and Florida, was the place to be. You couldn’t sling a cat without hitting someone you know, from politicos to local celebs. The place looked like a street party with the garage doors wide open, inviting partiers to help themselves to beer, wine, margaritas and a taco bar. If this is anything like what the restaurant is to become this opening week, then head honcho Hunter Omainsky is sitting on a gold mine. We all love tacos. Fresh ingredients, friendly staff and a smart-looking building doesn’t seem to hurt. Even with the worst road construction the area has seen in years this place should do well. Save room for dessert — there’s pretty good ice cream across the street! BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR MOD Pizza opens in Pinebrook Shopping Center Pizza lovers will be pleased to know MOD Pizza opened this past week in the Pinebrook Shopping Center (the one with the deer) at 3980 Airport Blvd., Suite A2. I’m hearing the pizza is awesome and the service is fast. More than 30 toppings and one set price done on an assembly line — this build-your-own pizza is no joke. It’s in good company with all the other great eateries such as Zoë’s Kitchen, China Doll, Poke Luau and Whole Foods. Welcome to Mobile! Photo | Facebook Taco Mama is now open in the Midtown Center shopping complex just northeast of the intersection of Old Shell Road and Florida Street in Mobile. T he three-day party turns 55 as the 2018 Greek Fest returns to Mobile Thursday, Oct. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. It’s everything it’s always been and we wouldn’t want to change a thing. Hellenic dancers, bouzouki music, guided tours of the church and, most importantly, the food are reason enough to find your parking spot on Ann Street. This is one of those festivals where I love the desserts inside the church much as the outside entrees, but if you don’t have the time to park and venture inside the grounds there is the option of curbside food pick-up at the corner of Ann and Azalea. Along with the fantastic food there will be adult beverages and play spots for the kids. Here’s to another 55 years! 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 Grilled Cheese Meltdown a huge success The competition was fierce at Cathedral Square last Thursday with local restaurants competing for the Golden Spatula at the 2nd annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown for Urban Emporium. Each team had a grilled cheese followed by a dessert grilled cheese, and as a judge I had my fill. Of the six or eight I sampled, I was floored by a few but was partial to a crab and bacon. The desserts had to contain chocolate as a secret ingredient. Mascarpone with chocolate and marshmallows had a graham cracker crumble while another featured bananas. Winners will be announced soon, but with grilled cheese we were all winners. Recycle!

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY Domestic violence survivors tell their stories, from hell to hope BY LYNN OLDSHUE, CONTRIBUTING WRITER It was choose him or me, and I chose me. I call it my past life. For a while, I was disappointed in myself for being in that situation, but I was strong. I survived and got out.” — Eleanor I have been abused most of my life. I took four years to be alone and deal with my emotional and mental issues. I proved to myself that I don’t need a man to validate me or my worth. Then I found a man who loves me for who I am, not what I provide.” — Tiffany I am almost 71 and have freedom in body and thoughts for the first time. I didn’t have a happy beginning, but I will have a happy ending.” — Juanita Illustration | Laura Mattei T hese are the stories of survivors of domestic violence in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Each of these women could be dead today. Instead, they proved it is possible to escape an abusive relationship and rebuild self-esteem. They shared their secrets to show other victims there is hope for a better life on the other side. Their stories began the same way: He was Prince Charming, the man she was hoping for; they were going to have the house with the white picket fence, or at least a better home than the one she left behind. After a few weeks or months of love, happiness and talk of the future, the fairy tale ended and the mask ripped off, revealing a self-centered, manipulative man seizing the control he feels entitled to. The details of abuse differ by victim: beaten with a lead pipe, raped, kicked, peed on, stabbed, strangled; a gun shoved in her mouth; forced to write a suicide letter; a face bruised beyond recognition; bleach poured into private parts. Most stories also include forms of isolation. The victims were regularly called worthless and stupid. A bitch. A whore. Repeatedly told their opinion doesn’t matter or they can’t do anything right. They believed the abuse was their fault and no one else would ever want them. They said the bruises, broken bones and burns healed, but the insults destroyed their self-confidence, making it hard to leave. This abuse is a growing problem in Mobile with 401 domestic violence felony victims since 2016, according to statistics released by the Mobile Police Department. There were 187 victims in 2017, up 125 percent from 2016. The increase may be a result of new Alabama domestic violence laws that went into effect in 2016 to strengthen victim protection through law enforcement and judicial provisions. The numbers are on track to be about the same in 2018. Since 2016, 62 percent of the victims were black women and 20 percent were white women. Twelve percent of the victims were black men and 4 percent were white men. Barely 1 percent were Asian women and no victims were Hispanic women, indicating both cultures have strong barriers against reporting domestic abuse and pressing charges. A felony charge is an offense of serious physical or psychological damage that will affect the rest of the victim’s life. There have been more than 400 felony victims in Mobile in almost three years, but this number should be higher because only one-fourth of domestic violence cases are reported, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Speaking up and getting out are not easy, no matter how bad the pain. ELEANOR’S STORY “The drinking increased after we got married,” says Eleanor. A strong woman who always had a thing for bad boys, Eleanor thought she had found the one who was right for her, until after they said, “I do.” “His mom died from cancer and he inherited a lot of money, but he also lost the person who spoiled him and thought he could do no wrong. It changed him and he started arguing with me, pushing me into walls to get past me and pulling me down the hall by my hair. He could be the sweetest person I knew — or drunk, violent and delusional. It became terrifying to go home. “I discovered the secrets he was trying to hide and I knew he was going to kill me. I couldn’t tell anyone because I didn’t want them feeling sorry for me. I was committed to helping him and saving our marriage, but finally I realized it was choose him or me, and I chose me. My closest friends and family helped me to get out and into a new life. Women can’t hide this shit anymore. We have to live and trust again.” *** Commitment. Pride. Fear. Shame. Trying to fix the man she loves. Can’t imagine a relationship without abuse. Can’t say no, hurt his feelings or have him dislike her. All of these are reasons a victim stays. “Her reasons for staying in a dangerous situation may be unclear to outsiders, but ‘Why don’t you leave?’ is a difficult question for a woman who has been so manipulated and demeaned that she can’t think clearly about the man who is the center of her world,” Kathryn Coumanis, the founder of Penelope House, a shelter in Mobile for survivors of domestic violence, said. “She is holding on to the man she thinks he can be and if she acts ‘good enough,’ maybe the man she fell in love with will reappear and treat her like a queen again,” Coumanis said. “There are times when Prince Charming returns and that feels like the reward for not walking away. She may also be financially dependent on him and unable to provide for the kids on her own. She wants her children to have a father, and as a parent, he may not be that bad. She is also ashamed of her life and doesn’t want anyone else to judge or to blame her.” Leaving is also the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship because the perpetrator fights harder to keep her under his control. Seventy-five percent of domestic violence homicides occur after she leaves. “If he can’t have her, no one else can,” Coumanis said. “He may also threaten to kill pets, her parents or himself, so she stays to protect the ones she loves. She needs to understand she can never fix or change him, no matter how hard she tries.” Domestic abuse is often a learned behavior passed down from one generation to the next — for the victim 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 and the abuser. “Often, they both grew up with daddy beating mama,” Steve Searcy, law enforcement training coordinator for the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said. “Or they were molested, abused or went through a traumatic event as children. Home could have been hell for both the victim and the abuser, but that hell feels normal.” JUANITA’S STORY “My father was an abusive alcoholic who started sexually abusing me when I was 2. I was just learning how to walk and him pulling me close by the diapers is one of my first memories,” says Juanita, who was abused for the first half of her life by her father, and then by her first husband. Her grandfather was a Baptist minister, an alcoholic who abused his wife and daughters, too. “I married my husband because he didn’t drink and I wanted to get away from my father. The abuse started verbally and I was so beaten down I didn’t think I was worth the air I breathed. He bit me in places that other people couldn’t see. When I was six months pregnant with our second son, he beat me in the stomach and the baby died. The doctor asked what happened and I made up a story so I wouldn’t get my husband in trouble. “I thought everything he did was my fault and I was a bad person. If he didn’t like what I fixed for dinner, he threw it against the wall. The food would slide down with the plate and I would be on my knees apologizing for what I cooked. One night I looked up and my boys were watching. I couldn’t bear that because I just wanted what was best for them. I filed for divorce. My second husband was much better to me, but he passed away almost two years ago. Much of my life was pain, sadness and a living hell, but I am almost 71 and finally free. My life is filled with hope.” *** “Victims who now have hope are speaking out and giving a voice to the subject no one wants to talk about,” Rhyon Ervin, executive director of the Lighthouse Shelter in Robertsdale, said. “Domestic violence has been happening forever, but we are starting to have the awareness and the systems and laws in place to force us to do something about it.” In Mobile, the systems include grandmotherly women working front desks in police precincts, who treat victims seeking help or arrest warrants with compassion, understanding and a little tough love. It includes police officers who put their lives on the line with every domestic violence call, and the Mobile County district attorney’s office trying to understand the psychology of the perpetrators so her department can do more to prevent domestic violence and protect victims. The system includes judges, youth courts, the Department of Human Resources, shelters and schools, working together to get victims and their kids to a safer life. The systems are there even if it takes victims years and multiple attempts to use them. CASSANDRA’S STORY “He beat me with a pipe, pushed me out of a car, and punched me in my sleep, but I couldn’t leave. He once told my daughter, ‘Get your sister

COVER STORY because I am going to kill your mother.’” TIFFANY’S STORY In her living room surrounded by pic“I am 43 and have been holding all of tures of her daughters, Cassandra says that this inside for so long,” says Tiffany, whose was the day she prayed, “God, if you get me abusive relationships began in the 10th grade. out if this, I promise you, I will never put “He would break into my house and hide myself in another situation like this again.” in the closet until I came home. He was a “He beat me that night and intended to short man and popped out like a jack in the kill me. I jumped down the steps, naked and box, then beat me and held me hostage by bleeding, and ran for my life. Neighbors knifepoint. He broke all of the locks on my would not help and shut their doors. One downstairs windows so he could break in lady called the police and that is the only and do terrible things to me. I was suicidal way I survived. My mother didn’t recognize and tried to jump out of me when she saw me in the second-story winthe hospital. dow, but he grabbed me “The police had a by the back of my neck warrant for domestic and said, ‘Do you think violence, attempted THE STORIES PROVE THAT I would let you die? murder and sexual asHow do you think I am sault and caught him a FOR VICTIMS, HAPPY ENDgoing to torture you for few days later when he INGS CAN COME FROM UN- the rest of your life if was following me. He you are dead?’ went to jail for about HAPPY BEGINNINGS. THEY “My torture ended a month and I went to CAN BECOME SURVIVORS when he went to jail the Penelope House. for killing a pregnant They helped me get a AS THEY MOVE FROM A girl and her boyfriend job to support myself. I PAST IN HELL TO A PRESduring a robbery. One also learned I had been abused and what I went ENT AND FUTURE OF HOPE. day that would have happened to me. The through wasn’t normal. Penelope House moved years of abuse have me to a safe location caused wear and tear and I started over from there. I am safer on my body but I am alive and free. I have because I have changed. If a guy touches learned to love me.” me wrong or even remotely acts like he is *** controlling, that is the end of that.” The systems of rescue, protection and *** redirection are in place in Mobile and Coumanis opened Penelope House in Baldwin counties to help domestic violence 1979 — before the recognition of domestic victims be alive and free. The stories prove violence — when a man’s home was his that for victims, happy endings can come castle and beating a woman was considered from unhappy beginnings. They can become chastisement. There were no laws requiring survivors as they move from a past in hell to punishment or protection. a present and future of hope. Penelope House was the first shelter of If you need help, Penelope House is a its kind in Alabama and one of the first in shelter in Mobile that provides safety and the U.S. Coumanis, and later the Penelope protections for victims of domestic violence House board and staff, pushed for awareand their children. Its 24-hour crisis hotline ness of domestic violence, protections for is 251-342-8994. The Lighthouse is the victims and the establishment of laws adshelter in Baldwin County and its crisis line is 1-800-650-6522. You can also call 211 to dressing the crimes of domestic violence. find the help you need anywhere in Alabama. “We help women through the fear of the unknown,” Coumanis said. “If they have Lynn Oldshue is a Fairhope-based writthe right plan, getting out is easier than they er who publishes “The Southern Rambler” think and we provide a safe place for them and “Our Southern Souls.” As October and their children. It takes courage to get out, but we know what happens when they don’t.” is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, this article is the first in a four-part series. Death is what could happen if they stay, Names in this story have been changed to but it is hard for victims to imagine the protect the survivors. Next week: “Why abuse getting worse than it is today. Should He Change?” O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE MMoA shows run gamut of size, emotion BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T hough monochromatism dominates three of the newest exhibits at the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive), don’t confuse it with a lack of depth. On the contrary, they present a rich subtlety of texture and emotion plumbing the complexities of the human experience. They’re tortured and introspective, humorous and soothing. Here’s the Artifice advice: Go from the top down. When you enter, head straight to the second floor. First, you’ll encounter Michael Olszewski’s “Meaning and Light.” Aside from a row of grey-field watercolor abstracts that appear as ink wash, most of the Chicago artist’s work is rendered in textiles. Wool, felt, metal, silk, cotton, linen and leather are stacked and bound into abstract assemblies then framed. Maybe the most literal of the bunch is “Innermost,” wherein silk fabric and textile ink create the illusion of torn and discarded notebook paper that looks plucked from a gutter, its scribblings smudged into illegibility by water. Its complexity, like the rest of Olszewski’s pieces, stems from fragility, in minute detail that tiptoes forward through its sense of intimacy. The east gallery is occupied by Stephen Althouse’s “Metanoia,” a collection of sizable photographs the opposite of Olszewski’s cozy pieces. Earlier in his artistic life, Althouse created sculptures of farm implements from wood, leather and forged metal, intended as representations of the untold generations who employed them. When he began photographing the sculptures, Althouse grew more fascinated with the film representations than the objects created. He could more precisely direct its emotional impact. Althouse imbues photos with a linguistic component, utilizing digital imaging manipulation to embed his thoughts into the subject material. The verbal element is unobtrusive, often softly placed in Braille or foreign languages, and blends with the textures that leap from the black and white images. A box of rusted nails bears the phrase “The world holds us captive.” A wizened and broken wooden wagon explains its lasting spirit for work despite physical incapacity. A washboard presents a Latin phrase about the suffering of life. A dried plant in autumn bloom is clasped with the phrase “Be patient and tough.” Numerous photos of pickaxes, hammers and other farm tools simply state “Give us.” A shovel harkens Old and New Testament verses about vanity’s folly, human myopia for profit and the humility of death. Constant reference to ancient languages and sources, the emphasis on suffering and tribulation conjured universal touchstones spanning cultures and millennia. It feels immeasurably expansive. At the farthest end of the gallery, on its most imposing wall stretches a series with wooden wheels, walnuts or other objects photographed on folds of white cloth. Owing partially to their scale, the lighting and all the elements combined, these pieces hold a hypnotic depth unmatched by the rest of an admittedly impressive collection. No matter the angle or proximity, they always seem on the verge of revealing new contour or secrets. On the first floor, Jane Cassidy’s work in the gallery off the lobby is a baptism to wash away the weight of life’s trials. She employs sound as well as sight, aiming to invoke synesthesia, muddling senses until they are atypically linked. In a pair of smaller pieces, Cassidy utilizes headphones and moving images seen through mounted viewfinders. The first meshes Hubble Space Telescope images with musical chords and snippets of her parents’ voices. A second follows a luminescent jellyfish in clear tropical waters. It’s her large, site-specific work “Undersea Well” that is most memorable. Viewers lounge in a vast darkened room as watery images are scattered by multifaceted lenses down the length of its wall, splashing on the floor and ceiling. The reflections and spectrums from ripples, foam and lapping waves are THE REFLECTIONS AND PRISMS FROM RIPPLES, FOAM AND LAPPING WAVES ARE SWADDLED IN AQUATIC SOUNDS, CHURNING, GURGLING, BUBBLING OVER GENTLY SWELLING YET SUBDUED ORGAN. THE EFFECT IS RELAXING, RENEWING AND PRIMAL. IN A PLACE LIKE MOBILE, IT COULDN’T BE MORE APROPOS.” swaddled in aquatic sounds, churning, gurgling, bubbling over gently swelling yet subdued organ. The effect is relaxing, renewing and primal. In a place like Mobile, it couldn’t be more apropos. In the ground floor vestibule by the Larkins Auditorium, Monica Beasley’s “Feminism and Magical Thinking” explodes in color, satire and whimsy. Its search for balance between culturally embedded constructs of romance against her yearning for feminist fortitude reveal a refreshing self-awareness. Its statements on fantastic standards and frustrations with polar goals is buoyed by a metaphorical eye roll, making it the perfect note on which to cap the visit. The second-floor exhibits leave in early February. Beasley’s run ends in late March and Cassidy’s in early April. However, to miss them all in one viewing is to miss a wide sweep across our humanity. head into traveling sales as they move in with their stern grandmother and Aunt Bella. They also meet shady Uncle Louie, who looks to be on the lam. Absent-minded Bella has a new romance and her own secret schemes. And Grandma’s secret stash of cash? The boys, Louie and Bella all have designs on it. The classic play “Lost in Yonkers,” penned by recently departed Neil Simon, won the 1991 Pulitzer Prize and ran for 780 performances on Broadway. It also became a 1993 film brimming with A-list talent. Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope) stages this classic Oct. 19-28. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18, $12 for students, available online at theatre98.org. For more information, call 251-928-4366. Neil Simon classic in Fairhope New talent from older hands at Via! In the 1940s, teen brothers Jay and Arty watch their father 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 For over five years, Lynne Weeks has taught art to interested senior Mobilians at Via! Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center (1717 Dauphin St.). Their work is on display in a new show where a spotlight is cast on the art of A. David Marshall. Marshall is a West Coast native whose work in the entertainment industry earned him numerous Eddie and Emmy award nominations. He bagged an Emmy in the 1970s and 1990s, retired early, then learned the violin, went to college and began sailing, a pastime that brought him to Mobile, where he’s been highly active, volunteering in the Azalea City arts scene. The show is free and open to the public. For more information, call 251-478-3311 or go to via.publishpath.com. Correction In the Oct. 10 piece on Sophiella Gallery, Artifice mistakenly swapped the name of proprietor Clark Kelly for his brother, Charles. Clark assured us Charles is neither involved in Sophiella nor married to Clark’s wife, Kim. It’s an arrangement all prefer. My apologies. I could blame the mistake on cough medicine but it’s more likely my middle-aged brain. ARTSGALLERY Though he lived and played amidst giants such as John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins, saxophonist Joe Henderson was considered one of the best jazz musicians of his era. While musicians admired his lyrical and powerful style, his unassuming personality kept Henderson from reaching the highest public profile. The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) spotlights the deferential master on Monday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m. at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.). Saxophonist Rebecca Barry leads a combo of guitarist John Cochran, bassist Tom Latenser and drummer Jimmy Roebuck in saluting Henderson. Entrance is $15, $12 for students/military and $10 for MOJO members. Entrance includes a light jambalaya dinner and a cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org. Quiet sax legend featured at MOJO

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

BAND: WHOSE HAT IS THIS? DATE: SATURDAY, OCT. 20, 8 P.M. VENUE: CEDAR STREET SOCIAL CLUB, 4 N. CEDAR ST., WWW.CEDARSTREETSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: CALL 251-378-8028 Photo | The Press House O Whose Hat is This? comprises Tedeschi Trucks Band members saxophonist Kebbi Williams, drummer JJ Johnson, bassist Tim Lefebvre and drummer Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell. ccasionally, touring musicians have pockets of free days sprinkled throughout their itinerary. While some opt to explore cities and sample the local culture, four members of the Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB) use the down time to explore new musical realms in between shows and tour runs, as Whose Hat is This? Whose Hat is This? pulls together the eclectic talents of TTB bassist Tim Lefebvre, saxophonist Kebbi Williams and drummers J.J. Johnson and Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell. Those unfamiliar with this group’s sound should not expect the guitar-heavy, blues jam overtures for which TTB is known. Before the band’s next album “Everything’s Okay” (featuring hip-hop artist Kokayi) hits on Nov. 16, Whose Hat is This? will perform for a crowd at Cedar Street Social Club. Whose Hat is This? is rooted in improvisational jazz with touches of electronica, but don’t be surprised to hear traces of Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman and John Coltrane. This fusion allows the band to create a unique experience at every show, giving their music an inventive edge bordering on art. However, he also adds their ambient jazz jams might have the crowd dancing one minute and scratching their heads the next. “If people are into live art, that’s one thing that we do bring to the table,” Lefebvre said. “It’s pure improv. So, it’s just a thing that happens. It’s not an easy listen for everyone. It requires patience from the audience, and hopefully they’ll like it.” The birth of Whose Hat is This? is a story filled with the same improvisational vibes that feed the band’s creations. While on a European tour run with TTB, Lefebvre says the band had a few days off in Berlin. Instead of spending leisure time in this German city, the bandmates decided they’d rather perform. Lefebvre’s experience in the jazz scene had allowed him to make connections with several club owners in Europe, one of which is The A-Trane International Jazz Club in Berlin. After calling club owner Sedal 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Tedeschi Trucks Band side project goes with the flow Sardan, Whose Hat is This? began to take shape. “I texted [Sardan] and said, ‘Hey man, we’re going to be in town. Do you want to book us?’” explained Lefebvre. “The plan was just to improvise. Sedal just said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ So, we did it and recorded it, and that became our first record. We were on tour and just wanted to do a gig on a couple of days off. The journey kind of went from there.” When the quartet took the stage in Berlin, Lefebvre knew this combination was something special. The seasoned jazz artist felt that every spontaneous measure was something “different” and “compelling.” Lefebvre’s bass combined with Johnson and Greenwell’s twofold drum work created a rhythmic canvas for Williams to paint with colorful abstract tones, which Lefebvre says cast an electrifying energy through the club. For a group of musicians routinely immersed in the guitar-dominant world of TTB, Lefebvre says this new context allows the members to embark on improvisational musical explorations without boundaries. “Kebbi brings this improvisational flair and some meaty, incredible weird stuff that nobody plays,” said Lefebvre. “I’m into electronica and drum and bass, and people making creative sounds. The two-drum thing and what I hear from the bass ends up sounding like electronica to me. I have all this space to create this electronica kind of thing or super quirky grooves. Not having a guitar allows you to do that. You don’t have to follow a lead. You can do your own thing.” The inaugural gig also inspired the band’s unique moniker, since the band didn’t have time to come up with a name. After taking a set break, Johnson returned to find a hat resting on his snare drum. Johnson’s microphoned inquiries to find the owner of the hat seemed to resonate. Ultimately, their choice could be considered as impulsive as the band’s music. Fans should not expect a studio album from Whose Hat is This? In fact, Lefebvre says the band has recorded just one song in the studio, which will be used by the bassist’s pedal sponsor Pigtronix. However, Lefebvre described the band’s studio time as a “raw” session that “felt really good.” Whose Hat is This? recognizes their vibe is best experienced in a musically limitless live setting. Its self-titled debut and upcoming release “Everything’s Okay” are both live albums. Lefebvre says the only thing edited from these recordings are the occasional “dead spots” between songs. Otherwise, both albums provide listeners with a “flow of the show.” With TTB prepping for another run of shows, locals should take advantage of the band’s visit to the Cedar Street Social Club. When Whose Hat is This? takes the stage, the crowd can expect a musical thrill ride. Lefebvre says their set will be “highly energetic and very sonic.” “There is no plan for anything,” Lefebvre said. “We just go out and start creating. That’s also the fun part. Whatever mood somebody is in dictates where the set will begin or end. It’s pure rebellion and pure creation, although we always resort to some stuff that we already know. More or less, it’s creating from scratch as a group.”

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BRIEFS ‘Young & Dangerous’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: The Struts, White Reaper, Spirit Animal Date: Friday, Oct. 19, with doors at 6:30 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $22.50 in advance/$25 day of show, available through venue website, Mellow Mushroom (Mobile locations) or by calling 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Anna Lee | The Struts I n 2014, British rockers The Struts released their debut album “Everybody Wants” in the U.K. According to guitarist Adam Slack, the lack of U.K. outlets for the band’s edgy, modern take on epic glam rock forced this release to go relatively unnoticed in their home country. Two years later, however, “Everybody Wants” celebrated its release in the U.S., where it has been well received. Singles such as “Kiss This” and “Could Have Been Me” resonated through the radio waves and collected a dedicated following for the band along the way. Now The Struts are returning to Mobile on the cusp of the release of their sophomore effort, “Young & Dangerous.” While the band made a conscious effort to add contrast between this album and its predecessor, guitarist Adam Slack feels this album should appease their fan base. “It’s really good,” Slack said of the new album. “There’s been a lot of pressure that we’ve put on ourselves. We really believe that our first album was really good. Going into the second one, we worked really, really hard. That’s why it’s taken so long for it to come out for it to be as good, if not better. We believe it’s better, and so far the reaction is great. It’s always a bit daunting releasing new music, but so far so good.” So far, the album’s initial singles — “Body Talks” and “Bulletproof Baby” — have already been well received by American fans. The band has also been introducing new tracks at their live shows. Slack says their Soul Kitchen audience will get a full serving of The Struts’ new sound. With a reputation for giving their songs a heavier rock edge in the live setting, The Struts’ Azalea City performance will be a great chance to get acquainted with their new material. Revenge of the nerds Band: MC Chris, Dual Core, Lex the Lexicon Artist Date: Sunday, Oct. 21, with doors at 8 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $12 in advance/$15 day of show, available through venue website Almost 20 years ago, Nerdcore arrived on the world hip-hop scene, a genre featuring a parade of quirky emcees mixing impressive beats and flow with lyrics dedicated to all things geeky. MC Chris has spent a decade as one of Nerdcore’s premier artists. With edgy verses dedicated to everything from Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett to Ghostbusters, MC Chris used his unique vocal pitch and expert flow to gather a cult following, especially in the Azalea City. Dual Core will perpetuate the evening’s nerdy ambiance. This project features the combined efforts of rapper Int Eighty and producer C64, who met, appropriately, in an online music forum. This duo is well-known in the gaming community for creating adrenalized, roughneck anthems dedicated to such video games as “Counter Strike” and “Watch Dogs 2.” Lex the Lexicon Artist will bring innovative Nerdcore anthems from the West Coast. Lex’s “frank storytelling, sharp commentary,and a comically huge ego” is a winning combination. Her skill with intricate, rapidfire lyrical delivery is on par with the most seasoned verbal assassins. Better together Band: Honeyboy & Boots Date: Sunday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. Venue: Big Beach Brewing Co., 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.bigbeachbrewing.com Tickets: Free The Gulf Coast’s short, sweet version of fall seems to have arrived, with warm days and cool nights creating the perfect environment for enjoying live music outdoors. The weather is perfect for enjoying Honeyboy & Boots’ warm, organic sounds with Big Beach’s craft brew draughts. Honeyboy & Boots is the married duo of guitarist Drew Blackwell and cellist Courtney Blackwell, who many have heard accompanying singer-songwriter Abe Partridge. Together, the pair specializes in a smooth, gentle brand of modern folk. While Drew strums his acoustic, Courtney adds a warm, mellow ribbon of long strokes on her cello. All the while, the two mingle harmonies that regale their listeners with Kodachromes from their shared experiences. The duo captured their original compositions on the 2014 release “Waiting on a Song.” Their performance will be filled with original cuts as well as classic folk and blues tunes. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | October 17 - October 23 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. OCT 17 Bluegill— Matt Neese Duo Blues Tavern— Mike & Friends Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Chad Davidson Band Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by JJ Felix’s— 3 Bean Soup Flora-Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Kyle Wilson, 10:15p Listening Room— Ferrill Gibbs Ansley Stewart and Molly Thomas LuLu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Saenger— Bob Dylan, 8p THURS. OCT 18 Bluegill— Al & Cathy Blues Tavern— Marcus & Ebony Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Blues Old Stand Callaghan’s— Delta Smoke Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Matt Neese Duo Flora-Bama— Wes Loper and John Scott Sherrill, 2p / Mason Henderson, 5p / Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Deal (Mark Sherrill), 6p / JoJo Pres w/ Kyle Wilson, 10p / Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Listening Room— John Scott Sherrill with Wes Loper LuLu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p Manci’s— Brittany Grimes FRI. OCT 19 Beau Rivage— Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, 8p Belle Fontaine Sandbar— Doobious, 9p Big Beach Brewing— The Rex, 6:30p Blind Mule— Psychotic Reaction + Shitstorm + Splatter Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Jeri, 6p Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Boudreaux’s Zydeco, 6p 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 Brickyard— Ryan Balthrop & The Bowling Buddies Callaghan’s— Great Peacock Dauphin Street Blues Co— Chad Davidson Band Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p / Justin Jeansonne, 5p / Kyle Wilson, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Blues Old Stand, 6p / Scott Koehn Trio, 6p / Hung Jury, 10p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p / Bruce Smelley feat/ JoJo Pres, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Inc. Listening Room— Joshua James Jackson Xaris Waltman and Doc Leytham LuLu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p Manci’s— Red Clay Strays The Merry Widow— The Dude Ranch + The Handsome Scoundrels, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Harrison McInnis Trio, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Glass Joe, 6:30p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Don Holmes, 6:30p Soul Kitchen— The Struts, 7:30p Wind Creek Casino— Midnight Release, 8p SAT. OCT 20 Beau Rivage— Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Roadside Glorious, 6:30p Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p / Matt Neese Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Fortunate Few Revue Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p Brickyard— Red Field Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by M Beazle Dauphin Street Blues Co— Bobby Hiatt & the Blackwater Band Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 11a / Albert Simpson & John Kulinich, 1p / Rebecca Berry Duo, 1p / Last Honky Tonk Music Series, 2p / Tailgate in the Tent, 2p / Mel Knapp, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Al and Cathy, 6p / Jon Langston, 9p / Mario Mena Band, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15p / Oliver’s Twist, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Radio Inc, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — Paula Abdul, 8p IP Casino (Studio A)— The Temptations and the Four Tops, 8p Listening Room— Kevin Galloway Of Uncle Lucius LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p Soul Kitchen— Cherub, 9p Wind Creek Casino— Midnight Release, 8p SUN. OCT 21 Big Beach Brewing— Honey Boy & Boots, 4p Blind Mule— Boss’ Daughter Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Bruce Smelley & the Southern Classics, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11a Dority’s Bar and Grill— Roadside Glorious, 2p Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Smokey Otis Duo, 12p / Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / David Chastang, 2p / Mason Henderson, 4p / Mario Mena, 5p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Justin Jeansonne, 9p / Shea White, 9p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 10:15p LuLu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p The Merry Widow— The M.C. Chris is Dead MON. OCT 22 Blind Mule— 156/Silence + Falling for Insanity + Weakwilled Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p Felix’s— Joseph Turlington Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Mario Mena, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. OCT 23 Bluegill— Ty Taylor & Gram Rae Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Tony Chapman Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Rick Whaley Duo, 6p / Mason Henderson, 8p / Spencer Maige, 10:15p LuLu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

A wedding night from hell B FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 ritish novelist Ian McEwan has seen many of his novels turned into films, and what is deeply felt but subtly expressed on the page does not always survive the journey. He himself wrote the screenplay for “On Chesil Beach,” and the result is one of the most excruciating film experiences in recent memory. Gifted actress Saoirse Ronan had one of her early breakout roles in another McEwan adaptation, “Atonement,” a much larger-scale story that also involves sexual misunderstandings and their tragic consequences, but that one spanned a war and was a much more compelling story. The subject of “On Chesil Beach” is the restrictive sexual mores of British society in the early 1960s (are we having fun yet?), and this concept is explored through the lens of one loving, virginal young couple on their honeymoon. Both actors are flawlessly real and natural throughout: Ronan as Florence, an intelligent and exacting musician with posh intellectual parents, and Billy Howle as Edward, an earnest historian whose mother suffered a head injury that causes her to walk around naked a lot and keep a very messy house. This unpleasant movie is not the fault of these actors; Howle especially lays it all on the line, and Ronan is always a pure emotional presence onscreen. It’s a story that revolves around one night in their lives, but one with lasting repercussions, and the structure of the film is what sinks it. As we crawl through the hours leading up to a less than positive consummation of their marriage, the film flashes back to seminal events in their lives and their romance. In these scenes, we see an interesting film about two interesting people falling in love, and this does make their sexual mismatch all the more painful for the viewer. But the back and forth structure, as we inch toward the climax, is possibly more excruciating for us than it is for the onscreen lovers, and the way it builds up is borderline comic. The point of the film is that after a bad first attempt to connect, the otherwise loving couple never succeed in doing so, but the grindingly slow build up to this “event” makes the stakes seem awfully small. We spent all this time flashing back and forth, and then the big moment was that no one properly prepared these neophytes for what to do and they were embarrassed and horrified? Honestly, I thought someone was going to get killed. There are so many really good scenes in “On Chesil Beach” that it’s frustrating to consider what an overall dreadful experience it is. A scene in which Florence reads an instruction book about the physical realities of marriage aloud to her younger sister is absolutely wonderful, their frank disbelief perfect. The often nude mother (Anne-Marie Duff) delivers heroically in all her scenes. But then we have to go back to that awkward hotel room. I wanted to run away screaming, just like one of the characters does. McEwan specializes in the classy catastrophe, on various scales, and this one is decidedly small scale. While this one dreadful night does change their lives forever, the structure of the film telling this story manipulates the balance of the plot too much. “On Chesil Beach” looks like a tasteful period piece you might rent with mom, but things take a graphic turn, and you do not want to have a family member in the room with you when they do. Then the end of the film is blighted with some truly ghastly old-age prosthetics, and all is lost. For flawlessly costumed literary adaptations with many of these same gifted cast members, you have much better options, from “Brooklyn” to “The Sense of an Ending,” both of which I recommend over “On Chesil Beach.” “On Chesil Beach” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Bleecker Street Media / Universal Pictures From left: Billy Howle and Saoirse Ronan star in “On Chesil Beach,” an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel about a newly married couple whose failure to consummate haunts their lives. Quentessential horror villain Michael Myers returns in the latest remake of the “Halloween” film franchise. NEW THIS WEEK HALLOWEEN It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns, but this time she’s ready for him. All listed multiplex theaters. NOW PLAYING FAHRENHEIT 11/9 All listed multiplex theaters. BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE HELL FEST Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED All listed multiplex theaters. HALLOWEEN All listed multiplex theaters. SMALLFOOT All listed multiplex theaters. FIRST MAN LIFE ITSELF All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 SHINE THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN All listed multiplex theaters. ITS WALLS A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater. A SIMPLE FAVOR Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile VENOM 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square All listed multiplex theaters. THE PREDATOR ASSASSINATION NATION AMC Mobile 16 All listed multiplex theaters. WHITE BOY RICK Regal Mobile Stadium 18 PEPPERMINT Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square CRAZY RICH ASIANS All listed multiplex theaters. ALPHA All listed multiplex theaters. THE MEG All listed multiplex theaters. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION Regal Mobile Stadium 18

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 17, 2018 - OCTOBER 23, 2018 HALLOWEEN EVENTS Night of the Dead Artists Mobile Museum of Art has partnered again with AIDS Alabama South for a Halloween art history event for the whole family. Join MMoA for the third annual Night of the Dead Artists, Thursday, Oct. 18, 6-8:30 p.m. Performers from a number of community theaters will be joining in as deceased artists come to haunt their own works in the collection. Includes gallery scavenger hunt, live music, face painting and tarot card readings, flash mob, prizes and more. Come in costume. 4850 Museum Drive, Mobile. $5 suggested donation. Haunted Forest Walk a 30-minute guided trail through the haunted forest of Graham Creek Nature Preserve, 23030 Wolf Bay Drive, Foley. Oct. 19, 20, 26 & 27. First tour begins at 7 p.m., last tour at 10 p.m. Tours will run at 30-minute intervals. Geared toward teens and adults. Please wear closed-toe walking shoes. $15 admission. Call 251-923-4267. Fear in the Forest Magnolia Corn Maze presents a haunting experience unlike anywhere else in our area! Please remember it is up to your discretion on what your child can handle in the way of fear. $20 per person includes two corn mazes, a hayride, petting zoo and all unlimited activities. Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 & 31, 7-11 p.m. at 15275 County Road 49 S., Summerdale. Call 251-605-7216. Family-friendly Haunted House Join Trinity Episcopal Church, 1900 Dauphin St. in Mobile, Oct. 19, 20, 26 & 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. The Haunted House will also be open Oct. 21, 28 & 31 from 3-6 p.m. $10 for adults or $5 for kid under 12. Special pricing for groups of 10 or greater. Call 473-2779. Haunted Trail Ride The Baldwin County Department of Archives and History is holding a Haunted Trail Ride at Bicentennial Park in Stockton on Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-9 p.m. Attractions include the Stagecoach Cafe, petting zoo, pony rides and face painting. Call 251-580-2572. The Haunting at Central Azalea City Montessori and Company11 Theatrical Productions present “The Haunting at Central” as their fall fundraiser. Central Presbyterian Church, 1260 Dauphin St., Oct. 19-20, 6-10 p.m. for a family carnival and haunted house. Familyfriendly fun for all ages with food, games and activities for children ages 3-12. $5 admission; admission to the haunted house is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at company11. org/thehaunting. Hogsmeade Halloween Festival The third annual Hogsmeade Halloween Festival is back with even more magical fun! Saturday, Oct. 20 1-6 p.m. at Homestead Village in Fairhope. A full menu of Harry Potter-themed foods will be available. Tickets on sale now at hogwartsoffairhope.com. Boo at the Zoo Boo at the Zoo returns Sunday, Oct. 21, 1-4 p.m. for one last time at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s current location, 1204 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores. Fun-filled afternoon for superheroes, princesses, pirates and goblins of all ages. Come dressed in your best costume as zookeepers will be walking around with golden tickets looking for costumes that catch their eye. $5 admission, cash only. Visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.org. Town of Terror Circus Asylum The most terrifying attraction on the Gulf Coast is every weekend in October at OWA in Foley. For older kids and adults. Tickets start at $19.99 and packages to the park and other attractions are available. For more information go to visitowa.com. The Park After Dark Visit Saturdays in October inside The Park at OWA for a variety of kid-friendly events and activities. Grab the kiddos and spend a Halloween-themed day in The Park as they enjoy a hay maze, create fun arts and crafts, and make lasting memories! Times and activity details at VisitOWA.com. GENERAL INTEREST Greek Fest The 55th annual Greek Fest is Oct. 1820 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 50 S. Ann St., Mobile. Hellenic dancers, Greek music, church tours, food, desserts and libations. Eat in or order togo. More info at greekfestmobile.org. PEP Trade Show Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) will hold its 18th annual Industrial Reverse Trade Show on Thursday, Oct. 18, at the Fort Whiting Armory, 1-4:30 p.m. The annual trade show allows the opportunity for businesses big and small to network, learn and engage with more than 600 business leaders. Visit pepmobile.org or call the PEP office at 251-345-7269. Special cruise with John Sledge Park friend John S. Sledge, author of award-winning books on local history including the Mobile River, will narrate a three-hour cruise across the MobileTensaw Delta Thursday, Oct. 18, from Historic Blakeley Park. Tickets cost $39 for adults, $19 for children 6-12. Call 251-6260798 to reserve or visit the events page at blakeleypark.com. Free breast cancer screenings In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Walmart will offer free breast cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 1300 N. University Blvd. (Mobile) and Friday, Oct. 19, at 701 McMeans Ave. (Bay Minette). Church Street Graveyard Tours Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) and Church Street Graveyard Society will present a tour of Mobile’s oldest cemetery Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Learn all about the graveyard and the people laid to rest there. $10 per person, free for HMPS members. Tickets at historicmobile.org/events or pay cash at start of tour. Christus lecture at SHC Christus, an ecumenical consortium of bay-area churches, presents “The Songs of Creation: Echoes of Genesis in the Fiction of C.S. Lewis & J.R.R. Tolkien” by Dr. Buz Wilcoxon, senior pastor, Spring Hill Presbyterian Church, on Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. in Byrne Hall on the Spring Hill College campus. Admission $3. Visit christus@shc.edu. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 Focus Women’s Conference Focus Women’s Conference Oct. 19 in Mobile features more than 17 speakers, workshops and panel discussions to encourage, educate and empower women. See full schedule, get tickets at focuswc. com. Movie on the Promenade Grab a blanket or chair and join GulfQuest for a movie outside on the Riverfront Promenade, Friday, Oct. 19, 6:30-9 p.m. Our in-house restaurant, The Galley, will be offering a pizza slice and drink for just $5. Visit gulfquest.org. “A Night at the Museum” The History Museum of Mobile hosts “A Night at the Museum” on Friday, Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m. with historical characters, scavenger hunt and spooky stories. Kids can participate in a costume contest. Admission $5 per person. Call 251-301-0270 to reserve. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Researching Your African-American Ancestors Ben May Main Library will host a free genealogy conference in Bernheim Hall Saturday, Oct. 20, 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Professional genealogist Mary Jones-Fitts will present two sessions: “Introduction to African-American Research” and “Genealogy & Computers.” A light lunch will be provided. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 251-208-7094. Lawn Party Little Sisters of the Poor’s 47th annual lawn party is Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live entertainment by Ryan Balthrop, Phil & Walon and McGill-Toolen Marching Band. Food, games, raffles, yard sale and more. Proceeds benefit the elderly residents of Little Sisters of the Poor. Admission is free. Find us on Facebook @LittleSistersOfThe PoorLawnParty. Baldwin Writers Group The Baldwin Writers Group will meet n Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to noon in the Daphne Library. A presentation by guest speaker Linda Busby Parker, an award-winning author, is themed “You Are Enough: Writing Fiction from Life.” Visitors are welcome. Contact Nolan White at 251459-3022 for additional information. Gulf Coast Wine on the River Join us for Mobile’s 2nd annual wine tasting event on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards with an “Around the World” theme, with wine and food for purchase in each selected area. Live music. Tickets available at Eventbrite. Mardi Gras Expo The 2018 Mardi Gras Expo will be held Sunday, Oct. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. at The Locale, 4128 Government Boulevard, Mobile. This one of a kind expo presents the best event service vendors on the Gulf Coast to local mystic societies. Live bands, exclusive discounts, food tastings, door prizes and more. For more details visit MardiGrasExpo.com. Fall plant sale Mobile Botanical Gardens will hold its annual fall plant sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 19-20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit MobileBotanicalGardens.org. Best of the Bay Gumbo The Fairhope Kiwanis Club will host its 8th annual Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship on Saturday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alabama Coastal Community College Halstead Amphitheatre in downtown Fairhope. Show will include a craft show, inflatables, food and entertainment by the Modern Eldorados. Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are free. Mobile Fairytale Ball Meet the Princesses at the Mobile Fairytale Ball, Sunday, Oct. 21, 12:30 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center. Tickets include free professional princess portraits for every child, candy buffet, crafts, stories, songs, games and more. Tickets available at Eventbrite. Fall Market in the Park Fall market returns to Cathedral Square Saturdays through Nov. 17, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Live musical performances, oneof-a-kind arts and crafts produced by local artisans, and locally grown produce, seafood, cheese and eggs, honey, flowers and plants, baked goods, pasta. Find us on Facebook @MobileArtsCouncil. CUMC fall farmers market Christ United Methodist Church will hold a farmers market Tuesdays, 2:30-5 p.m., through Nov. 13. Locally grown produce, seafood, honey, fresh roasted coffee and local craft artist. West side of church property at 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile. Fairhope fall farmers market Thursdays through Nov. 6, 3-6 p.m. Enjoy delicious, healthy foods in season — greens, herbs, sweet potatoes — at the Fairhope farmers market. Enjoy live music, a variety of vegetables and produce, and leave with a fresh bouquet of flowers. Fairhope Public Library Youth Services invites kids to come each week for activities at 4 p.m. Visit fairhopeal.gov for more information. “The Great American Read” Join us in Bernheim Hall for a special streaming of the PBS Great American Read Live Broadcast with Meredith Vieira, Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Learn results of a nationwide vote by millions of readers over the past four months to choose America’s best-loved book. Light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., live broadcast at 7 p.m. Call 251-208-7079. Pop-Up Riverside Enjoy free, family-friendly pop-up events including music, games and other activities Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m., at Cooper Riverside Park. Theme is “Just Add Fun.” Visit specialeventsmobile.org. Bingo at Via! Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. Via! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. FUNDRAISERS 4th annual Down to Earth Farmraiser Farmraiser is an evening of local food, drinks and music in recognition and support of our local food scene. Locally

sourced food paired with local chefs. Thursday, Oct. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Victory Teaching Farm (261 Rickarby St., Mobile). Proceeds support educational and outreach programs of Victory Teaching Farm. Tickets cost $35 each / $60 for two. Find us on Facebook @VictoryTeachingFarm. “Let’s Think Pink” Join us for the 3rd annual Breast Cancer Survivor’s Banquet Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m. at the A.J. Cooper Municipal Auditorium (216 E. Prichard). After-five attire. Tickets cost $15. Call 251-447-4930 or 251-442-8441. Blessing Angels Gifting Tree Please join us for the inaugural Holiday Toy Drive and Wish-Granting Giveaway at the Mobile West Regional Library on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4-6 p.m. The Blessing Angels Gifting Tree is a Christian, need-based nonprofit organization. Call 251-591-6416 or email crussell4972@att.net for information. Holiday Market at the Corner Furniture/home decor, clothing, art and one-of-a-kind items. Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tillman’s Corner Community Center (5055 Carol Plantation Road). Proceeds go to SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. Call 251-666-2488. Live Trivia for Prizes The Daphne Knights of Columbus sponsors their sixth team trivia fundraiser Oct. 20 at Christ the King Church (Main Street in downtown Daphne). A total of $1,080 will be awarded in cash to the top three teams correctly answering the most trivia questions. Door prizes, raffle and dinner (included with ticket purchase). Tickets $30 each / $35 at the door. Call 251-648-2471. ARTS “The Miracle Worker” Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “The Miracle Worker,” which portrays the life of Tuscumbia native Helen Keller. Through Oct. 21. Visit cctshows.com for performance dates and times. “The Mystery of Devil’s Gulch” Saturday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Renaissance Riverview Plaza (64 S. Water St.) for a whodunit by the Mobile Mystery Dinner Players. Visit mobilemysterydinners.com or call 251-415-3092; $59 (plus tax) per person. Free Baldwin Pops Concert Sunday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. the Baldwin Pops Concert Band will perform at Fairhope Brewing Co. for Pop-Up Trivia. Contact baldwinpops.com or search Facebook for Baldwin Pops Band. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. MUSEUMS “Our Beloved Women” Exhibit The Marx Library at the University of South Alabama will hold the “Our Beloved Women: Matriarchs of the Poarch Creek” through December. “Animation Academy” at the Exploreum Visitors will learn about the history of animated drawings, from prefilm animation devices to today’s computer-generated animation, and try their hand at drawing characters. Through Jan. 6. Call 251-2086893 or visit exploreum.com. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” Secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs” at Exploreum Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman narrates the IMAX® 3D documentary “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs,” the incredible true story of nature’s greatest explorers — lemurs. Visit exploreum.com. “Everest” at Exploreum Celebrate the Exploreum’s 20th anniversary with “Everest.” An international team of climbers ascends Mt. Everest in spring 1996. The film depicts their lengthy preparations for the climb, their trek to the summit and their successful return to base camp. Visit exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Tip-Off Jaguar Takeover Come meet the University of South Alabama men’s and women’s basketball teams, South Paw, South Pawla and the Jaguar Cheer and South Alabama Prowlers, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Food trucks, music, contests, prizes and youth basketball skills challenge. Trick/Trot 5K and Fun Run Join us at the University of South Alabama Moulton Tower Friday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. to raise money for the renovation of the Pediatric Emergency Department. Hosted by USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Visit www.usahealthsystem.com/trick-or-trot for more information. Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of every month at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson, 3260 Pleasant Valley Road, Mobile. Next meeting Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. Run-ish at FIVE Run-ish, walk-ish, bike-ish, drink-ish. Choose your -ish and join us every Wednesday evening at 6-ish at FIVE, 609 Dauphin St. in Mobile, followed by drink and food specials. Call 251-308-3105. Keep your brain sharp The Mobile Bridge Center (1510 S. University Blvd.) offers free bridge lessons weekly, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Contact mobilebridgeclub@comcast.net or Mickey Groggel at 251-377-0322. WORKSHOPS FAFSA webinar Cash for College and The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Office of Financial Aid will host a Facebook Live webinar on Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. on the Cash for College Alabama Facebook page. High school students and their families will join Cash for College and learn: how to file the FAFSA on fafsa.gov or the new mobile app, myStudentAid; which papers and documents are needed to complete the FAFSA; about different types of financial aid that help pay for education after high school and what it can be used to pay for. The recorded video will also be uploaded to Alabama Possible’s YouTube channel. Medicare open enrollment seminars The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging/SHIP to offer free seminars Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, to better understand Medicare choices. Locations and dates include: Newhouse Park & Community Center (2960 Alston Drive) Nov. 16; Stott Park Community Center (2150 Demetropolis Road) Oct. 26 or Nov. 30; Laun Park & Community Center (5401 Windmill Drive) Nov. 2; and Mitternight Park & Community Center (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive) Nov. 9. Call 251-208-1610. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m.; cityoffoley.org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting at 9 a.m.; council meeting at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440. Semmes City Council: First and third Tuesday. Work sessions at 3 p.m., regular council meeting at 4 p.m. Semmes City Council Chambers,7875 Moffett Road Unit #C, 251-649-8811. O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

THE NEW YORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE MIND THE GAP BY TOM MCCOY / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Experts 6 Accord 12 The Harry Potter novels, e.g. 18 External parasites 20 Minuscule, cutesily 21 Not yet packed, say 22 Another nickname for Old Abe … or a description of the circled letter? 24 Got fit 25 Funny Brooks 26 Eight: Prefix 27 Astronaut’s place … 29 Aves. 30 Let out, as a sigh 33 Venus, but not Serena 34 Truckful 35 A lid usually covers it at night 37 Naval rank: Abbr. 38 Counterpart of Venus 42 Screen or partition … 47 Kitchen-sink attachment 50 Much-disputed part of an airplane 51 Where decongestant spray goes … 53 Animal with a snout 54 Candidate’s goal 57 “____ time” 58 Discontent 59 Alternatively 60 Kind 61 Cellular messenger 62 CBS drama beginning in 2018 63 Negative connector 64 Cyberexpert’s worry … 69 ____ Poke (caramel candy) 72 ____-rock 73 Each “O” of BOGO 74 “____ and the Real Girl” (2007 comedy) 75 “What have I done!” 79 Part of an auto garage’s business 81 Hawaiian mash-up? 82 Product much advertised during football games 83 Clutch 84 Office device … 87 “That’s my intention” 89 At the end of the day 90 Heist figure … 93 General ____ chicken 94 Bear: Sp. 96 Soon 97 Memphis-to-Nashville dir. 98 Coinage during the 2008 presidential election 101 “Spider-Man” baddie 103 ____ drive 106 Bit of good fortune … 111 Something you might get your mitts on 112 By birth 113 Away from work for a while 114 Store banner … 118 Early ____ 119 Scowling 120 Worry in East Africa 121 Something to chew on 122 Some see-through curtains 123 “Ni-i-i-ice!” DOWN 1 Common phobia source 2 Overturn 3 Omani money 4 Powerful arm 5 What a “singleton” is, in baseball lingo 6 City from which the U.S. moved its embassy in 2018 7 Big retailer of camping gear 8 Middle-earth denizen 9 About 10 Keep busy 11 Dr. Seuss title animal 12 Be a lousy bedmate, say 13 Physicist Mach 14 Little protestation 15 “Ain’t I somethin’?!” 16 Cabinet dept. 17 Kind 19 Is on the up and up? 21 Part of a place setting 23 Mom-and-pop org. 28 Followers of talks 31 “____ tu” (Verdi aria) 32 Chose not to 34 Whigs’ opponents 36 “Water, water, everywhere,” per Coleridge 38 “You’re in my spot!” 39 Like an increasing amount of immigration to the U.S. nowadays 40 Rizzo in “Midnight Cowboy” 41 More cunning 42 The “r” of r = d/t 43 Kind of hygiene 44 Experts in the field? 45 Publisher’s announcement 46 Wet 48 Visits a school, maybe 49 Feeling with a deadline approaching 52 Like carbon 12, but not carbon 14 55 Trip up 56 Intrinsically 60 Eyeball layer 61 Calif.’s 101, e.g. 62 Containing iron 65 Gung-ho 66 Quick signatures, quickly 67 Grammy winner Corinne Bailey ____ 68 Poet who originated the phrase “harmony in discord” 69 Apostle of Ireland, for short 70 Lounges 71 Have because of 76 Respond to a bumper sticker, maybe 77 Bill 78 Lilac or lavender 80 Section at a zoo 81 Distant source of radio waves 82 “X” isn’t really one 83 Void 85 Wallop 86 Org. founded under Nixon 88 General rule 91 “Aw, nuts!” 92 Converts to binary, e.g. 95 Literally, “great O’s” 98 “Pretty slick!” 99 Expression of dismay 100 “Gah!” 102 Egg: Prefix 103 Join 104 Have a feeling 105 Bring into the world 106 Truckful 107 Computer command 108 Problem for a plumber 109 Remained fresh 110 ____ chips (trendy snack food) 115 Scot’s refusal 116 Scottie’s warning 117 ____ Amsterdam (name on colonial maps) ANSWERS ON PAGE 44 F U T U R E S H O C K 38 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Mobile’s landmark marathon getting new name in 2019 BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY bile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health further establishes our city as a destination. Racers from across the region travel to Mobile and experience the beauty of our city throughout the course.” The full marathon, half-marathon and five-person relay will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Government and Claiborne streets. The finish line will be near Bienville Square. “The Mobile Sports Authority has been a proud partner of the marathon for many years and has welcomed thousands of visitors to Mobile through this event,” said Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority. “With the fine sponsor partners which the marathon committee has continually attracted, we believe the sky’s the limit for this event.” A key attraction for many competitors is that the Mobile race is a qualifier for the famous Boston Marathon. For more information, contact O’Malley at 251-438-2094 or visit www.MobileMarathon.org. Sports briefs Photo | Coutesy L’Arche Mobile In its 18th year, the annual First Light Marathon will be renamed The ServisFirst Bank Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health and is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19. B ack in 2001, an event called First Night Mobile was a nonalcoholic arts festival coinciding with New Year’s Eve. As a way to raise funds, L’Arche Mobile — a Christian community that shares the lives of people with intellectual disabilities in a permanent, familylike environment — decided to join the party and sponsor a certified full marathon. As a play off the original event, the race was called the First Light Marathon (FLM). Although the festival is long gone, replaced by MoonPie Over Mobile, the FLM has gone on to become one of Alabama’s biggest sporting events. According to the latest figures from the Mobile Sports Authority, the 2017 marathon had an economic impact of nearly $1.25 million as more than 1,000 competitors came from 39 states, the District of Columbia and 16 foreign countries. Starting in 2019, L’Arche Mobile has announced, the FLM will be renamed The ServisFirst Bank Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health. The 18th annual event is set for Sunday, Jan. 13. “L’Arche Mobile is excited about the name change of the marathon to The ServisFirst Bank Mobile Marathon presented by Infirmary Health,” said Emily Callaway, president of the L’Arche Mobile board of directors. “We have appreciated the support of our sponsors, all the volunteers who have made this a successful event and the potential future growth of this event which will benefit L’Arche Mobile.” Marty O’Malley, executive director of the Mobile chapter since 1980, said among the original goals were to have a certified 26.2-mile course, to be able to showcase Mobile and to raise awareness for L’Arche. Along with its Football Preview Dinner in May, the marathon has provided vital funding for residents. To show their appreciation, L’Arche members make special wooden medallions for all participants in the full marathon, half-marathon, relay race and Fun Run. Each year, about 3,000 medallions are created. Additionally, there are approximately 1,200 special awards that are painted canvases. On the back of each is a biography of the resident who was involved. The residents give out the mementos at the completion of the race. “The First Light Marathon has become a landmark event for Mobile, benefiting an incredible organization, L’Arche Mobile,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Rechristening this race as The ServisFirst Bank Mo- 40 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 • University of South Alabama’s Gavin Patterson and Corliss Waitman are both included in the group of 30 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision studentathletes chosen as candidates for the 2018 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. Patterson stands second all-time at USA in field goals (28) and points after touchdown (77), as well as fourth in scoring (161 points, second among kickers). He has also been chosen as a semifinalist for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy, honoring the top football scholar-athlete in the nation. A first-team all-Sun Belt Conference a year ago, Patterson is an exercise science major with a 3.98 cumulative GPA. He has participated in community service endeavors on behalf of Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics and the First Light Marathon. Waitman, also voted first-team all-conference at punter, led the SBC last fall and was among the Top 10 nationally with a school season-record average of 45.24 yards per punt. His 43.17-yard career average is best in South’s record books. He is set to earn his undergraduate degree in communications in December. During his time as a Jaguar, he has volunteered with the Special Olympics, at the Wilmer Children’s home and with a Christmas toy drive while also speaking at a special services event. • The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet in Mobile this month to continue discussions on a change in red snapper management that would give individual states more flexibility in establishing the length of their fishing season. Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon and MRD Chief Biologist Kevin Anson urge all anglers who want to see individual states manage the reef fish fishery should attend when the council meets Oct. 22-25 at the Renaissance Battle House in downtown Mobile. The Reef Fish Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. that Tuesday to discuss Amendment 50, which deals with state management of red snapper. The segment of the council meeting Bannon and Anson highlight as the chance for the public to participate in the process is the comment period, 1:30-4:30 p.m. that Wednesday. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yah8ctvg. • Former University of South Alabama women’s basketball player Chyna Ellis has signed a contract with ZKK Buducnost Bemax of the Women Adriatic Basketball Association. The team is located in Podgorica, Montenegro. “I worked hard to get where I am and the fact that my dreams are coming true is nothing short of a blessing,” Ellis said. “I’ve overcome obstacles and almost gave up my dream, so I’m really excited to continue playing.” In her four years at South, Ellis averaged 10.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while starting in 116 of 122 contests. Ellis amassed 338 blocks to become the all-time block leader in Sun Belt Conference history.

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Auburn’s team is struggling, but program may be in worse shape BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER S ix programs in the SEC are rolling along in the right direction. Seven more are progressing at the level most fans expected. Then there’s Auburn. Auburn opened the season ranked No. 9 in the country and actually moved up in the polls early in the season. A win over top-team Washington was the biggest of the season for any team on opening weekend. Even after a home loss to LSU, the Tigers were still No. 8 in the country just two weeks ago. Then came losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee. Today the Tigers stand at 4-3 overall, with six losses a real possibility this season. Auburn is a field-goal favorite at Ole Miss this weekend, and the future odds for the following game against Texas A&M has the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite. If the Tigers win both of those game, plus add a sure win over Liberty, that’s a 7-5 season. That, of course, assumes road losses at Georgia and Alabama. But if the Tigers lose one of the next two — or even both — then the bottom is going to fall out, not just for this Auburn team but for the Auburn program. The logical next step would be to find a new leader to turn around the program. The problem with that plan is that last winter Jimmy Sexton treated Auburn President Steven Leath like a patsy willing to pay top dollar for Cabbage Patch Dolls long after the craze had ended. Sexton is the agent for Gus Malzahn. He’s a genius negotiator. Leath is not. Sexton used two impressive wins over No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama, planted some rumors about Arkansas being willing to pay top dollar to lure Malzahn away and turned it into a complete fleecing of Auburn. Leath, who was new on the job and already in the process of getting rid of Athletics Director Jay Jacobs and dealing with the fallout from controversies in the basketball and softball programs, was all too happy to be Sexton’s prey. Since agreeing to that deal, Auburn has won only four of nine games. After losing the SEC Championship Game to Georgia and the Chick-fil-A Bowl to Central Florida, the Tigers have won this season over Washington, Alabama State, Arkansas and Southern Miss. It was one thing for Leath to agree to a contract that made Malzahn one of the five highest paid coaches in the country. After all, at the time the contract was agreed upon Malzahn had his team ranked in the Top 5 and was one win away from making the college football playoff. Where Sexton treated Leath like a rank amateur was in the buyout. The short of it is this: If Auburn decides to fire Malzahn after this season they will owe him $32 million. Half of that will be due right away. The other half will be paid in installments. Stand up and take a bow, Jimmy Sexton. You negotiated an ironclad contract for your client even if his program completely fell apart, which it apparently is now doing. The problem for Auburn is not just that this team has not lived up to expectation. The real issue is what the future looks like, specifically when it comes to recruiting. Everybody knows Auburn is bracketed by Alabama 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 and Georgia, two rivals who played for the national championship last season and are now battling for the top spot in recruiting. Beyond those two heavyweights, it’s hard to convince a prospect Auburn’s program is on the rise compared to LSU, Florida, Texas A&M or even Kentucky. In the last two weeks, Malzahn has lost to first-year coaches at Mississippi State and Tennessee. What’s the feasible argument that Auburn is on a better trajectory than those two programs? Auburn doesn’t recruit much against Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas or South Carolina. Up next is Ole Miss, a program that would have been a three-touchdown underdog to the Tigers if this game had been played just three weeks ago. Today, that certainly isn’t the case. WHETHER AUBURN WINS OR LOSES WILL HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON AUBURN THIS SEASON. BUT IT WON’T CHANGE WHERE AUBURN FINDS ITSELF AS A PROGRAM. FOR THAT, AUBURN FANS CAN THANK SEXTON AND A PRESIDENT WHO WAS TAKEN TO THE CLEANERS BY A BETTER NEGOTIATOR.” Auburn could put it all together this weekend and win in Oxford against a team that features three of the six leading receivers in the conference but also has a defense that can help any offense get well. Whether Auburn wins or loses will have a major impact on Auburn this season. But it won’t change where Auburn finds itself as a program. For that, Auburn fans can thank Sexton and a president who was taken to the cleaners by a better negotiator. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

STYLE FEATURE Welcome to the Current Middle Ages! BY CATHERINE RAINEY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER knights to defend in single combat the title of ‘fairest’ for their ladies.” After the success of the event, six more were held that first year. SCA now comprises 19 kingdoms with more than 60,000 participants around the U.S, Canada, Europe, Asia, South Africa and Australia. “My favorite part of the organization is the people,” said Atlanta native Brandon Sartain (Lord Drogo Inn Keilisegr, Viking warrior). “The people I’ve met here really make you feel like you have traveled back in time. There’s no hokey accents or people speaking funny. But the garb, or outfits, they have made and the tents and other projects they have built, even the period instruments that are played — the arts that are created all come together to highlight all the best parts of history. And we cover from A.D. 500 up to about 1599, so there’s a lot of possible times and people. I know ancient Romans and Greeks, Vikings — which is what my persona, Drogo Inn Keilisegr, is. I know ancient Chinese and the list goes on. It truly is a wonderful group of people who come together to make this dream a reality.” You may be wondering about the chosen names or personas people claim in the SCA. Members within the society usually start with choosing a time period, for instance 4th century Roman or 12th century Welsh, and then decide their character’s role. They fit their costume and activities to that specific role. Fashioning themselves as history recreators, most members are true to their love of the Middle Ages. Names can be something simple such as Mary of London, or intriguing and exotic like Oisin Dubh mac Locklainn. But one rule is that no one can choose a name from actual history or legend, meaning you’ll be hard pressed to find a Richard the Lionheart. With each event comes different activities, such as fighting or classes, and usually a Royal Court is held Photo | Gloria Cox-Dockery O ur 21st century benefits from a multitude of wonderful attributes from its modern inventions: indoor plumbing, adequate sanitation and sewing machines, for example. People from thousands of years past had plenty of their own struggles, yet many romanticize thoughts of pre-modern, or medieval, times. Whether the stories are told through mass-produced movies or intimate bedtime stories, history intrigues us. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience life before the European 17th century, and also have access to our contemporary marvels? Look no further, or please do, than the 35th annual Renaissance Festival, or Gatalop, hosted by the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) Oct. 25-26 at Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island. Not only will you get a glimpse of armored combat with skilled fighters, but there are also workshops on bread making, woodworking and outdoor cooking. For the dedicated, overnight camping is available, complete with feasts. “We are so delighted that we get to hold our event at Fort Gaines each year,” said Lynn Wilson of Mobile (in SCA, Duchess Rhiannon of the Isle, a 13th century Welsh noblewoman and the first Baroness of Osprey). “It is such a special site, not having any medieval castles in the United States. Being able to hold our event in a Civil War fort is the next best thing and really contributes to the historic atmosphere.” Now, you may be wondering what SCA is all about. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization began in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Originally a few history buffs and science fiction fans decided to band together and create a group to express their interests. The idea eventually grew into an educational organization focusing on researching and recreating the Middle Ages. The first-ever tournament invitation summoned “all Medieval warriors charge into battle at Gatalop. Participants create and wear armor made as authentically as possible to emulate chain mail, boiled leather and plate steel prior to 17th century. afterward. The King and Queen of their kingdom hand out awards of recognition. Members must earn their awards and titles within the SCA. Whether it be through talent, hard work, chivalry or craftsmanship among other skills and contributions, each member plays their part. “A friend of mine tried to get me involved when I was in college, and I wish I had back then,” Sartain, or Drogo, enthused when reminiscing on how he first got involved with SCA. “We reunited about five years later and her husband asked me one day, ‘you played football in college right?’ Which I did. ‘You like hitting people right?’ Which I do,” he laughed. “[My friend] replied, ‘have I got a sport for you!’ That weekend we went to a local event and as soon as the two groups ran across the field and crashed in the center of the battlefield ... I was hooked! That was almost four years ago now and I haven’t looked back since.” If you find yourself intrigued, visit SCA.org. They have many events throughout the year and all ages are welcome. And never fear, for in the words of Drogo, “There’s no black plague in the SCA!” The 35th annual Gatalop at Fort Gaines will be open to the public (including non-SCA members) Oct. 25 and 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $8 and children ages 5-12 cost $4. O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE HOROSCOPES YOUR BIG, FAT GREEK HOROSCOPE ANSWERS FROM PAGE 38 44 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You will petition the Oxford English Dictionary to officially correct the pronunciation of the word “gyro.” World-renowned linguists will study the Gulf Coast and agree, it shall henceforth be pronounced “mild soft taco with a thick doughy shell.” SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll welcome the cool autumn breezes by going commando under a traditional fustanella. Finding the sensation completely refreshing, you’ll return home and cut the crotch out of all your jeans. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’ll shock the music world when you take the stage at Greek Fest and plug your electric bouzouki into a Marshall half-stack. The audience will boo your new song “Maia’s Farm,” which will one day be lauded as a classic. CAPRICORN (12/22-1/19) — You’ll feel like a meth addict in Walter White’s underground laboratory after drinking two Greek coffees. You’ll harness the energy to beat Kanellos Kanellopoulos’ 1988 record for human-powered flight. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll build an exact replica of the Antikythera Mechanism to solve its ancient mysteries. Turns out it was simply the world’s earliest device for viewing and transmitting pornography. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — After a four-year letter-writing campaign, you’ll finally convince Lickin’ Good Donuts to add baklava to its menu. It will take nine more years for them to add kataifi. Koulourakia will debut on Easter Sunday, 2054. ARIES (3/21- 4/19) — You’ll go a little overboard on a DIY weekend project when you build a birdhouse to be a 1:48 scale replica of the Parthenon. You’ll regret it after a flock of purple martins are driven out by a rogue band of Ottomans. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — You’ve never been to Santorini, but you think one drive through Alys Beach in SoWal is basically the same thing. You’ll affix a “30A” sticker to your SUV and pack your Yeti cooler full of ice-cold Ouzo. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You’ll lock arms with a band of brothers and sisters for several hours of traditional Greek dancing. The next day, the lower half of your body will be sore and exhausted, while the upper half is just fine. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll add a Grecian flair to your cooking by wrapping everything in grape leaves. Your twist on tamales will be poorly received, but your grape leaf-wrapped grape leaves will be shared at least three times on Pinterest. LEO (7/23-8/22) — In the great tradition of Cicero, you’ll climb a soapbox in the public square and deliver one of the most endearing oratories of modern time: “Greek fries are the same thing as French fries, except with one or two additional spices of indeterminite origin.” VIRGO (8/23-9/22) — To compete with Greek Fest, you’ll launch Egypt Fest on the opposite end of the block. Billed as the world’s only celebration of Donald Faison’s character from “Scrubs,” those of Turkish descent will leave in disappointment.

O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terrance L. Gibbs to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Homecoming Financial Network, Inc., and Lender’s successors and assigns, dated January 26, 2006, and Recorded in Book 5912, Page 1436 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Pac-Perl, LLC by instrument recorded in Book 7031,Page 735 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on November 9, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street Mobile, AL 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 186, FIRST ADDITION TO CHICKASAW, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 156, PAGE 202 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Pac-Perl, LLC Mortgagee William McFadden McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on March 10, 2009 by Gordon L. Williams, Jr., as Grantee to g.l.s. Inc., an Alabama corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 6505, Page 370, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to John M. O’Neill, Jr., which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book 6591, Page 1723, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on November 7, 2018. Lot 5 as per plat of COUNTRYVIEW ESTATES, UNIT III as recorded in Map Book 67, Page 92, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. John M. O’Neill Jr. Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE BALDWIN COUNTY, ALABAMA Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage dated September 30, 2002, executed by Angel Gauci to Whitney National Bank, which Mortgage is recorded at Instrument No. 685673, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Baldwin County, Alabama; the undersigned, Hancock Whitney Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation formerly known as Whitney Bank, formerly known as Hancock Bank, the successor by merger to Whitney Bank, a Louisiana state chartered bank, formerly known as Hancock Bank of Louisiana, the successor by merger to Whitney National Bank, as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of its Mortgage and the Order granting Hancock Whitney Bank’s Motion to Amend Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered by the Circuit Court of Baldwin County, Alabama by the Honorable C. Joseph Norton, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main Entrance to the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette, Alabama, by and through the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, during the legal hours of sale, on the 31st day of October, 2018, all of its right, title and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Baldwin County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 28, Sunrise Subdivision, Unit One, as shown by map or plat recorded at Slide 2007-D, Probate Court Records, Baldwin County, Alabama. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN SAID MORTGAGE AND ALL MATTERS CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AS TO TITLE, CONDITION, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Mortgage, as well as expenses of foreclosure, including but not limited to, the cost of publication and a reasonable attorney’s fee, as provided for under the terms of said Mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by said real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact the phone number below prior to sale. This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information received will be used for that purpose. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. Hancock Whitney Bank, Mortgagee Robert C. Matthews, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee 11 North Water Street, Suite 22200 Mobile, Alabama 36602 (251) 345-8218 Lagniappe HD Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018 DISTRICT CLAIM LEGAL NOTICE DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA, MOBILE COUNTY CASE NO. SM-2017-000354 J. GOWAN LENAGHAN, PLAINTIFF, vs. REGAL SUMMER OWENS, DEFENDANT CLAIM: $2,964.00 FOR: Unpaid rent Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance. RIGHT TO CLAIM EXEMPTION FROM GARNISHMENT A process of garnishment has been delivered to you. This means that a Court may order your wages, money in a bank, sums owed to you, or other property belonging to you, to be paid into Court to satisfy a judgment against you. Laws of the State of Alabama and of the United States provide that in some circumstances certain money and property may not be taken to pay certain types of court judgments, because certain money or property may be “exempt” from garnishment. For example, under State law, in some circumstances, up to $7,500.00 in personal property, including money (except wages, salaries, or other compensation), bank accounts, automobiles, appliances, etc., may be exempt from process of garnishment. Similarly, under Federal law, certain benefits and certain welfare payments may be exempt from garnishment. Benefits and payments ordinarily exempt from garnishment include, for example, Social Security payments, SSI payments, veteran’s benefits, AFDC (welfare) payments, unemployment compensation payments, and workers’ compensation payments. THESE EXAMPLES ARE FOR PURPOSES OF ILLUSTRATION ONLY. WHETHER YOU WILL BE ENTITLED TO CLAIM ANY EXEMPTION FROM THE PROCESS OF GARNISHMENT AND, IF SO, WHAT PROPERTY MAY BE EXEMPT, WILL BE DETERMINED 46 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 7 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 3 , 2 0 1 8 BY THE FACTS IN YOUR PARTICULAR CASE. IF YOU ARE UNCERTAIN AS TO YOUR POSSIBLE EXEMPTION RIGHTS, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER FOR ADVICE. TO CLAIM ANY EXEMPTION THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU, YOU MUST PREPARE A “CLAIM OF EXEMPTION” FORM LISTING ON IT ALL YOUR WAGES AND PERSONAL PROPERTY; HAVE THE CLAIM OF EXEMPTION NOTARIZED; AND FILE IT IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE. ALSO, IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO MAIL OR DELIVER A COPY OF THE CLAIM OF EXEMPTION TO THE PLAINTIFF WHO HAS A JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU. YOU MUST INDICATE ON THE CLAIM OF EXEMPTION THAT YOU FILE IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE WHETHER YOU MAILED OR DELIVERED THE COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF AND THE DATE ON WHICH YOU MAILED OR DELIVERED IT. THE CLERK CANNOT GIVE YOU LEGAL ADVICE. IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE YOU SHOULD SEE A LAWYER. If you file a claim of exemption, the plaintiff will have approximately ten (10) days to file a “contest” of your claim of exemption. If a contest is filed, a court hearing will be scheduled and you will be notified of the time and place of the hearing. If the plaintiff does not file a contest, the property claimed by you as exempt will be released from the garnishment. If you do not file a claim of exemption, your property may be turned over to the court and paid to the plaintiff on the judgment against you. TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU ACT PROMPTLY. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. ISSUED: September 18, 2018 JoJo Schwarzauer/Bal Clerk of the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama Jeffrey R. Sport, Esq. LAW OFFICE OF JEFFREY R. SPORT 3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 308-1001 Attorney for Garnishor J. Gowan Lenaghan Lagniappe HD Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 2018 PROBATE NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING CASE NO. 2017-1042 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Notice of the filing of petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Norval E. Blackburn, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Virginia Ruth Blackburn on September 11, 2018, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent. Don Davis, Judge of Probate Atorney: L. Robert Shreve, Esq. P.O. Box 2287 Mobile, AL 36652 Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: T. GUNTER SMITH, Deceased Case No. 2018-1881 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. BRADLEY GOODYEAR SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of T. GUNTER SMITH, Deceased. Attorney of Record: ROBERT H. ROUSE, Esq. LESLIE G. WEEKS Lagniappe HD Oct. 3, 10, 17, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: JOHN ALLAN SHUFORD, Deceased Case No. 2018-1949 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of October, 2018, by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. SHARLEE S. SHUFORD as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN ALLAN SHUFORD, Deceased. Attorney of Record: PATRICK B. COLLINS Lagniappe HD Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MANOJ KUMAR DAMODAR ANNYARUMBHATLA Case No. 2018-1850 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of October, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. MALATHI PARCHA as Administratrix of the estate of MANOJ KUMAR DAMODAR ANNYARUMBHATLA, deceased. Attorney of Record: JENE W. OWENS, JR., Esq. Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 31, 2018 PUBLIC NOTICE Bayou La Batre Fire District Board Meetings The Bayou La Batre, AL Fire District Board will hold meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 3:00 p.m. at the Bayou La Batre Fire House. Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF COMPLETION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Modern Sound & Communication, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Audio Video Systems Upgrade at Government Plaza, Project No. CCP169-18, 205 Government St. Mobile, AL 36644 for the Mobile County Commission, (Owners), and has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Modern Sound & Communication, Inc. 4359 Midmost Drive Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31, 2018 NOTICE OF COMPLETION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF BALDWIN In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that J. Hunt Enterprises General Contractors, LLC, has completed the contract: Demolition of Various School Buildings at Foley Middle and Fairhope Intermediate for the Baldwin County Board of Education. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee and Associates, Architecture and Interior Design. 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36508 J. Hunt Enterprises, General Contractors, LLC 4657 Gold Mine Rd. East Mobile, AL 36619. Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 2814 Government Boulevard (West side of Government Boulevard, 330’+ North of Magnolia Road, extending to the East side of Magnolia Road, 240’+ North of Government Boulevard) for a Rear Setback Variance to allow a storage shed within the 25’ minimum rear street frontage setback in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires all structures to meet the minimum street frontage setback in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 15th day of October, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 351 George Street (Southeast corner of George Street and Savannah Street) for a Use Variance to amend the site plan of a previously approved Use Variance to include a walk-in cooler and dumpster pad which were added since the most-recent Use Variance approval in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires that variances are site plan-specific and any revisions to the site plan of a previously approved Use Variance must be approved via an amended Use Variance in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 15th day of October, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 221 Dauphin Street (South side of Dauphin Street, 60’+ East of South Joachim Street) for a Site Variance to allow gallery columns to not have bases or capitals as well as a 16” thick gallery deck on a proposed building renovation in a T-5.2 Sub-district within the Downtown Development District: the Zoning Ordinance requires gallery columns to have bases and capitals and prohibits gallery decks thicker than 9” in a T-5.2 Sub-district within the Downtown Development District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 15th day of October, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 721 Oak Circle Drive West (East side of Oak Circle Drive West, 350’+ North of Cottage Hill Road) for a Tower Height Variance to amend a previously approved Tower Height Variance to allow a 154’ high cellular telecommunications tower to replace an existing 150’ high tower in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance limits structures to a 35’ height, and Tower Height Variances are height-specific in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 15th day of October, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 7107 Zeigler Boulevard (Southwest corner of Zeigler Boulevard and Cody Road North) for a Sign Variance to allow a digital pricing sign within 300’ of residentially zoned property, and three canopy signs on a multi-tenant site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow digital pricing signs within 300’ of residentially zoned property, and allows one canopy sign per tenant on a multi-tenant site in a B-3, Community Business District. The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting and present your views to the Board concerning this request. Dated this 15th day of October, 2018. BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT Lagniappe HD Oct. 17, 24, 2018 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT MOBILE, ALABAMA PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on November 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 1451 and 1459 Government Street, and 1458 Church Street (Southwest corner of Government Street and Stocking Street, extending to the North