Lagniappe: October 3 - 9, 2018  

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE OCTOBER 3, 2018 - OCTOBER 9, 2018

5 12 18 BAY BRIEFS The historic Oakleigh Museum House and property is in danger of closing and being sold by the city as a result of recent budget cuts. COMMENTARY After Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination hearings last week, job interviews are just not the same. BUSINESS MTC Logistics plans to build a modern, temperaturecontrolled distribution center focused on international import and export cargo at the Port of Mobile. CUISINE Italian inspired Roma Café is a great casual spot that is full of good eats.

20 COVER The fourth installment of the free downtown musical festival Ten65 has created a thread in the fabric of Mobile emphasizing art and technology. 28 ARTS The Arts Throwdown hit the boiling point with attendance, money, news and temperatures. MUSIC

26 30 36 38 42 48 Nashville-based indie rock outfit Airpark returns to Mobile for the first time since winning the Lagniappe New Music Showcase at SouthSounds in April. FILM "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" doesn't really shed new light on the legacy of Mister Rogers — it distills it, and reminds us of the gift of his point of view. CALENDAR OF EVENTS The fourth annual Ten65 music festival, the Mobile Heart Walk, Pop-Up Riverside and more highlight this week's Calendar of Events! SPORTS Former University of South Alabama baseball coach Steve Kittrell is being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January. STYLE Boozie's spies saw a little star steal the show at Callaghan's.

GOING POSTAL Oakleigh House preserves history Chaney Scott McCorquodale Oakleigh Belle, HMPS Member Photo | Courtesy Chaney Scott McCorquodale Editor: I’m an Oakleigh Belle and a proud member of the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. I was extremely distraught to learn that Oakleigh, as a museum, is being closed. Not only is this landmark a unique fixture to Mobile, but to the country. As a docent, I have had the privilege of welcoming people from as far away as California, Washington and Maine. Oakleigh House has also been visited by myriad international guests from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan. I believe closing this much-beloved fixture in our community, from which we have a whole historical district named after, is poor judgment in the city’s priorities. While I appreciate and respect the vast improvements the mayor and City Council members have made to our city, discontinuing Oakleigh House will decrease the cultural and historical influence upon which Mobile was established. I am sure there has been much discussion as to how to proceed, but as the public was only very recently made aware of the closure, I hope the citizens are given the opportunity to remedy the situation. I started a petition this afternoon and already garnered more than 200 signatures. I encourage citizens to band together to keep Oakleigh’s doors open. The Oakleigh Belles pose in front of their historic namesake home. What Oakleigh taught me Editor: My name is Trinity Walker. I am a resident of Mobile County, a senior in high school and an advocate for the historical preservation of our lovely city. In addition, I am an Oakleigh Belle and an Azalea Trail Maid. History has always been my passion, and through my experience as an Oakleigh Belle, I have learned that historical tourism is the heartbeat of Mobile. Upon hearing the news of the plans to close Oakleigh, myself and my peers were all deeply saddened. I believe the decision to close Oakleigh will do more harm than it does good. This passion for my city has compelled me to address the concerns of myself and others. Oakleigh is rich with the essence of Mobile. It is the focal point of the Oakleigh Garden District, and a step into the past for both Mobilians and tourists alike. I have seen eyes light up upon 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 hearing the stories of Oakleigh. I have heard the fascination in the voices of our guests as they asked me to tell them more. Most importantly, I have watched people take a genuine interest in Mobile’s history. This always meant so much to me; as a California native who always heard that the South was nothing more than racial tension and fried chicken, learning that same history for myself was eye-opening. I now know that our city is so much more, and I have fallen in love with it. To see others experience that same “aha” moment gave me hope for the continued growth of Mobile. Shutting down a vital link of this history would be a disservice. Oakleigh is that link. Additionally, the residents of the Oakleigh Garden District will be heartbroken, as I am. Living in such close proximity to one of Mobile’s oldest and most intriguing historical sites (not to mention a historical neighborhood) is a privilege. I truly believe that these same residents would be more than willing to petition and raise money to save it. Oakleigh is more than just an old house; it’s a tradition of preservation. How can we preserve the sanctity of our history if it is being closed off? How can we further educate the future generations of Mobile about the importance of understanding our history if there is none left to show them? This is what troubles me. History, especially the cruelties of Southern history, teaches empathy for today. History brings people together. I ask you, with exigency, to please help in stopping the closing of Oakleigh. We need to give it a chance to bounce back, and with the support of the public, I know it is possible. People need history; people need Oakleigh. Trinity Walker, Mobile

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Less money, more problems OAKLEIGH HOUSE MUSEUM COULD CLOSE WITHOUT CASH INFUSION BY DALE LIESCH M “ obile’s official antebellum home” will stay open for at least two more weeks, despite an uncertain future. The two-week time frame will allow the Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS), which operates the Oakleigh House Museum, to lobby the city for additional funding, as well as give it an opportunity to receive community support, President Herndon Inge said. “We’re keeping it open for two weeks on our nickel,” he said. After the two weeks, the home and museum’s future is up in the air. Board members believe the city could sell the building it has owned since 1955 if the HMPS cannot support it. “The mayor and his representative have recently expressed that he intends to sell off city properties, and maybe even Oakleigh,” according to a HMPS statement. Starting seven years ago the annual city allocation to the house in the form of a performance contract was reduced to $30,000. However, the “bare-bones” cost of operating the home and museum is $70,000 per year, according to the board’s statement. “That means that for the last seven years, HMPS has been using most of its income to cover the financial shortfall in the costs of operating Oakleigh,” the statement reads. “No funds have been available for marketing Oakleigh both inside and outside the Mobile area, or presenting special exhibits and programs at the Oakleigh museum and the other programs that HMPS would like to present have suffered for lack of funds.” The board stated the city’s maintenance of the grounds in the last seven years has also declined, citing several examples, from the HVAC system to the front porch and landscaping. The board is hopeful the city will restore funding up to $70,000, Inge said in a phone interview. He added the board has been trying to schedule a meeting with administration officials for six months or so and have not gotten a response. The statement also claims the board’s budget was cut by an additional 10 percent, or $3,000, in the 2019 budget. While Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s budget proposal did cut many of the city’s performance contracts by 10 percent, the Mobile City Council restored that funding before passing the budget last Tuesday. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne wrote in a statement that discussions between the Oakleigh board and the administration are ongoing and no decision has been made on the house’s future. “Our goal is to ensure a successful pathway forward for the Oakleigh House and the surrounding neighborhood,” Byrne wrote. As for selling the property, Byrne acknowledged the city has been dealing with ways to deal with a large amount of maintenance costs on cityowned structures. The board is looking at all alternatives for funding and keeping its options open, according to the statement. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Off the top COUNCIL CONCERNED ABOUT NUMBER OF NONMERIT EMPLOYEES T BY DALE LIESCH he number and salaries of mayoral appointees on staff for the city has come as a surprise to some on the Mobile City Council, who want to take a deeper look at the positions in the future. As part of the debate over the fiscal year 2019 budget, councilors asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration for a list of employees hired outside of the Mobile County Personnel Board process. Lagniappe requested and received related public documents as well. There are a total of 123 employees Stimpson or the council have hired outside the merit system, accounting for more than $6 million annually. “I was surprised by the number and I was surprised by some of the salaries,” Council Vice President Levon Manzie said. Councilman John Williams agreed, raising questions about whether all the positions were approved by the council. “There were people I knew as city employees, but what I didn’t know is they’re nonmerit,” Williams said. “Why did that happen?” In addition to questioning the legality of some of the positions, Williams said the council would need to look at whether all of the positions are necessary. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said the administration believes they are. “The names on that list were appointed to carry out the mayor’s mission,” Byrne said. “We don’t appoint nonessential employees.” She added the appointment process has pros and cons. For instance, appointments can allow Stimpson to pick the best person for a particular job, but appointees do not get the safety net offered by the Personnel Board. While Williams has challenged the salaries, citing a Zoghby Act requirement limiting nonmerit employees’ salaries to $100,000, Byrne said the city’s legal counsel has told the administration that’s not the case. James Barber, as executive director of public safety, has the highest salary on the list at $150,000 per year. Several employees, including George Talbot, as senior director of external affairs; Paul Wesch, as executive director of finance; and Florence Kessler, assistant city attorney, are paid roughly $125,000 per year. Jeff Carter, former director of the Bloomberg Innovation Team, makes $118,000 per year as the city’s chief innovation officer. Terrence Smith, current director of the mayor’s innovation team, takes home $100,000 per year. Presiding Municipal Judge A. Holmes Whiddon makes $101,000 per year. Thirteen additional employees are paid at least $100,000 per year, including Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, who makes $120,000 per year. Former presiding Circuit Court Judge Charles Graddick makes $100,000 as a senior judicial adviser and council members take home $19,800 each per year. Mayor Stimpson makes $89,000, according to the list. Byrne, as deputy director of communications, takes home $50,000 per year. Council Communications Coordinator Marion Steinfels makes $65,000 per year. This is $20,000 more than her 2016 starting salary of $45,000. Williams acknowledged the “slight bump” Steinfels was given, but said “she’s a hard worker.” Not included on the list are the salaries in the city clerk’s office. City Clerk Lisa CarrollLambert is the only employee in the office making more than $100,000 per year. She takes home $108,000 per year. O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Not so fast FAIRHOPE ELECTION FOR NEW FORM OF GOVERNMENT POSTPONED BY GABRIEL TYNES A ccording to a news release from Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell, the election for a new form of government in the city of Fairhope, initially scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 2, will be changed to correspond with the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election. The order, “issued in accordance with the opinion of” Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, comes more than a week after an opinion from the Alabama Office of Attorney General declared both the election and petition spawning it “valid.” Wilters said he was contacted by Russell last Thursday about confusion over the timing of the election. Citing Section 11-43A-3 of the Code of Alabama, Wilters explained that the city’s proclamation calling the election was submitted after the statutory deadline to do so. “We consulted with the secretary of state’s election people and probate judge’s attorney, David Whetstone, and it appears the proclamation that would set the election was not done in a timely fashion,” he said. “The city had 10 days after receiving the probate judge’s certification of the signatures on the petition, which they got on July 13, and within 10 days they were to have by proclamation set the date of election. That was not done within 10 days, it was done maybe 15 to 20 days later. So when that didn’t happen, the statute clearly says the jurisdiction to set the election reverts back to the probate judge and he shall set the election on the next general election, if that election is within 120 days of the certification of the petition. So Nov. 6 will be Day 117, so [Russell] had nothing else he could do,” Wilters said. John Bennett, deputy chief of staff for the Secretary of State’s Office, issued a statement declaring “the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office was requested to review a matter brought to our attention by Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell. At Judge Russell’s request, the Secretary of State’s office reviewed certain facts related to the proposed special election after which, and as concurred to by David Whetstone — the probate judge’s legal counsel — it was determined that the city of Fairhope did not issue the proclamation in the required 10-day period for calling a special election as directed by the Code of Alabama (11-43A-1, et seq., Ala. Code). Since the standard in the code was not met in this instance, according to state law, the county chief election official shall determine the date of election. The state law requires the election in this case to be held on the same day as the 2018 general election — Nov. 6, 2018.” Fairhope City Clerk Lisa Hanks said the city was never advised about the 10-day time frame. Rather, a letter from Russell delivered to her office on July 13 required simply to “set the election from 40 to 90 days from the receipt of the letter.” Oct. 2 would have been 88 days. “During a meeting this morning the Judge of Probate, Attorney David Whetstone for Probate Judge, Chief of Staff David Brewer for secretary of state, [the] secretary of state’s attorney, district attorney and one of his assistants all agreed that the main issue that caused the election to be delayed was that the Certification of the 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Petition was delivered on July 13, 2018, which was within the 120 days and it is required for the election to be held at the next general election,” Hanks clarified via email. “I think there was a little confusion on every end,” she said, admitting this is the first special election she has presided over in her 12 years with the city. Because absentee ballots already submitted include an affidavit stating a specific reason why the voter will not be present for the Oct. 2 election, Hanks said those ballots are void. Instead, she has sent letters to anyone who submitted an absentee ballot, instructing them to fill out a new absentee ballot or vote at the polls Nov. 6. Further, while this week’s election would have occurred at a single polling place, Hanks said the Nov. 6 election encompasses seven precincts. Voters registered within Fairhope city limits will be given two ballots at their usual precinct, one specifically for the referendum on council-manager form of government. Chuck Zunk, spokesman for the grassroots Fresh Start Fairhope group that gathered more than 800 signatures over the summer to force the election, said they were “disappointed” with Russell’s decision, but it would allow them five more weeks to promote their message. “We are going to take several days to create a strategy for success in November, and I’m very confident that if we all continue to work together we will accomplish our goal,” Zunk wrote in an email. Meanwhile, Mayor Karin Wilson said, “I am disappointed that the special referendum scheduled for Tuesday will not take place. Citizens took the extraordinary step to go door-to-door gaining signatures, as required by law, to have a voice in the future of their city. The referendum election date was noticed and advertised and now, a few days before the election, suddenly extended to the general election. What is further concerning is how this delay came about, first in a special-called meeting by council to research the election and at the eleventh hour the city attorney, without my knowledge, contacted the probate judge. Per usual, I was the last to know.” The City Council currently serves at-large in a strong council-weak mayor system, where the mayor is not a voting member. If the referendum passes, it will establish a council-manager form of government with a city manager supervising the day-to-day operations of the city beginning in 2020. The manager would be governed by a five-member city council comprising the mayor, an at-large city councilperson and three single-member districts.

BAYBRIEF | BALDWIN COUNTY If you build it BALDWIN COUNTY APPROVES PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR NEW BOAT LAUNCH T BY JOHN MULLEN he Baldwin County Commission agreed Oct. 2 to buy property on the Intracoastal Waterway near the Foley Beach Express bridge with the intention of building a boat launch and other amenities. The purchase agreement calls for $7.5 million for the 45-acre waterfront property in two parcels. In May, County Commission Chris Elliott said there would be 12 boat launches with parking for about 450 trailers and another 50 spaces for vehicles. The site would also have two kayak launches. The biggest step is getting the governor to release money from oil and gas lease proceeds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act to purchase and develop the land. The money is earmarked for projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties. “I’m proud to see it move forward,” Elliott said at the commission meeting Tuesday. “The next step is to make sure we secure the funding from the governor’s office in order to push this forward. This is wrapped up in a bow for the governor’s office to approve and I would certainly encourage her to do so at her earliest possible convenience.” Elliott said the county has been working toward acquiring more water access, especially in the south end of the county. “This is a really great piece of land that I believe will serve this county long into the future,” he said. “The state has approximately $25 million to spend in coastal Alabama for activities such as water access.” Elliott said the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is behind the project as well as other municipalities. Commissioner Skip Gruber said the city of Foley has already passed a resolution of support and Elliott said he believes Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will follow suit now that the purchase agreement is in place. “This is the first step here to have the purchase agreement,” Elliott said. “It’s my understanding that the councils are willing and able to pass a resolution supporting this to the governor’s office as soon as we execute this purchase agreement.” Mayor Tony Kennon said Orange Beach officials have been trying to add a boat launch nearby since the 1970s, and that the city is looking forward to working with the county on the new launch. Future development, according to a May news release, would be to add picnic pavilions on the water. The entire project is expected to cost $10 million. Commissioner Tucker Dorsey moved to accept the purchase agreement and it was seconded by Elliott. The two and Gruber voted for the purchase but Commission Chairman Frank Burt voted against. BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH Temporary quarters NEW ORANGE BEACH SCHOOL MAY OPEN IN PORTABLES S BY JOHN MULLEN uperintendent Eddie Tyler said he and the Baldwin County Board of Education are making plans to open the new Orange Beach High School/Middle School in portables in August 2019. Tyler said it’s unlikely the new facility on Canal Road will be finished for the start of the 2019-20 year and the state requires a backup plan for opening the school. “There’s going to be a portable village,” Tyler said in a report released by the city of Orange Beach. “It will have to be architected and engineered and the state building commission has to bless it. It will be on the site of Orange Beach Elementary.” The deadline for submitting bids for construction of the new school was Oct. 2; Tyler told the city he hopes to announce the winning bid at the Oct. 18 school board meeting. “For the school to actually open Aug. 1, it’s probably not going to happen because of just where we live,” he explained. “But we feel like it’s going to happen early fall. If the weather was great, we could open Aug. 1 and that’d be fantastic but more realistically we’re looking at probably some time, maybe October, hopefully before Thanksgiving.” Tyler said the plan is to have about 15 portables on the site and the two student popula- tions would not intermingle. “It’s going to be worked where there’s not going to be any interaction with the elementary school,” he said. “And I know ‘portables’ is a bad word sometimes, especially depends on what part of the county you live in, but we’re doing this for a purpose. We could delay it but we feel like the excitement here is we want it sooner than later so let’s move. So, we’re going to provide a safe environment, from the weather and everything, for learning to continue.” According to the report by the city, Tyler said the middle school students will take over the second floor of the 139,000-square-foot school and high school classes will be on the first floor. A total of 28 classrooms are planned including two special-needs rooms, six science labs, a driver’s education lab, a choral room, a gymnasium with seating for 736, a band room for 100 students and cafeteria seating inside for 300 students with an additional outdoor area for another 300. School board member Norma Lynch of Orange Beach said initial plans are to have two principals in the new school. “For me and Mr. Tyler — and I have had this discussion since before I went on the board — the administrator, that instructional leader, is key,” Lynch said. BAYBRIEF | DAPHNE Old is new DAPHNE APPROVES OLDE TOWNE REZONING, MAYOR MAY VETO BY JOHN MULLEN D aphne residents upset with the City Council’s 4-3 vote Monday on a rezoning application in Olde Towne say they’ll remember the vote come election time. “All of these people realize the bigger issue is not just this zoning request,” resident Steve Olen said. “All of us want to know when we speak this strongly, this loudly, with this many people — that our elected officials are going to listen to our voice.” Residents have been opposed to extending Daphne Court in Olde Towne onto 1.8 acres of land where developer Craig Dyas wanted to construct eight additional houses. It’s part of a larger planned unit development stretching from Daphne Court eastward to U.S. Route 98 on an additional 4.3 acres, where Dyas has city approval to put in 38 townhomes and retail space in the area behind Popeye’s Chicken. The rezoning has been through many Planning Commission meetings and at least one City Council meeting, where it was withdrawn when it became apparent it was about to be voted down. Most recently it came before the Planning Commission in July and received an unfavorable 6-1 recommendation. The only favorable vote came from Councilman Ron Scott, who also sits on the Planning Commission. It was Scott in February who told Dyas he might want to withdraw the application because if it failed to win council approval and appeared headed for a negative vote, he would have to wait a year to re-apply. “From the beginning, the council has been trying to save the developer’s project,” resident Sandy Robinson said. “This is not the first time they’ve bent over backwards trying to save the developer from an inadequate project. And they did it back in February by letting the developer withdraw and come back. They did it tonight by proposing an amendment they hoped would be palatable to the residents. But we still think it’s a bad rezoning.” Before the rezoning, the developer could put six houses on the 1.8 acres. Scott amended the application to limit Dyas to six detached homes on the controversial parcel and reserve some green space on the property. Scott along with Joel Coleman, Joe Davis and Doug Goodlin voted for the rezoning. Council President Tommie Conway and councilmen Robin LeJeune and Pat Rudicell voted against. LeJeune said the issue wasn’t dead yet and that Mayor Dane Haygood could decide to challenge the rezoning. “The public came out and spoke loudly and that’s one of the reasons I voted against it,” LeJeune said. “The last-minute changes — we’ll see if the public agrees with those and allows the mayor to accept or veto. So, there is some chance of that.” Haygood told the crowd he would weigh residents’ concerns as he considers whether or not he will use the veto. He must do so in writing within 10 days. “Your voices have been heard,” Haygood told those in opposition to the project. “I want to hear what you have to say about the new condition. Stay tuned.” BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Expanding innovation MOBILE CHAMBER’S BUSINESS INCUBATOR AWARDED $1.5 MILLION GRANT T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s business incubator will soon have a new home, thanks to a federal grant. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) announced on Sept. 27 an award of a $1.5 million Economic Development Administration grant to allow the Innovation PortAL to renovate the former Threaded Fasteners building on St. Louis Street downtown. “I appreciate the Trump administration and the Economic Development Administration for their support of the Innovation PortAL project,” Byrne said in a statement. “This project will spur innovation in Southwest Alabama, bring new jobs to our area and boost our local economy. I look forward to continuing to work with our local leaders to support the Innovation PortAL project and all economic development efforts in our area.” Innovation PortAL Director Hayley Van Antwerp said the grant would allow the “innovation and entrepreneurial center” to expand and better serve its clients. “The new location would allow for the clients we invest in to sit in residence,” she said. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 “The location would also allow us to offer a suite of educational program resources.” The center, which currently leases space at the Fuse Factory and has offices inside the chamber building, would be able to offer “very competitive” rent to help drive competition for space in the facility, Van Antwerp said. Roughly three-quarters of the building will be leased out, she said, with the other portion available for common use. The office has served 62 different ventures in the past year and currently has 23 active clients, Van Antwerp said. “The building will allow us to serve more and provide an engaging environment,” she said. “The building will allow us to do a better job.” Van Antwerp is also excited about the 30,000-square-foot building’s location, in the middle of what business folks are calling the “technology corridor.” She thinks the location could help the facility “build a robust pipeline of entrepreneurs” as it will be full of mixed-use opportunities and start-ups. The chamber expects to break ground on the facility in about four months, Van Antwerp said.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Rescue 911 RURAL AMBULANCE SERVICE SUED OVER USE OF PUBLIC SUBSIDIES A BY JASON JOHNSON local ambulance service has filed a lawsuit accusing another ambulance service of snuffing out competition in the private sector with the help of Mobile County taxpayers. Newman’s Medical Services — a privately owned company since 1939 — provides ambulance services in areas outside those covered by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. That has made one of its biggest competitors the Mobile County Emergency Medical Services System Rescue Squad (EMS), which, despite what its name suggests, is not an agency of Mobile County. While EMS was created in “a concerted effort of the Mobile County Commission” to help provide ambulance service in the more rural areas of the county, it has remained an independent nonprofit corporation since its establishment in the early 1990s. Since that time, the County Commission has appropriated funding to EMS by way of annual contracts. The commission’s recently approved 2019 budget includes a $1.6 million contract to EMS, which is level funding from the 2018 budget and an average contract price historically. In its lawsuit, Newman’s claims each of those contracts should be voided because they were not bid competitively, which the company believes could have given other private companies a chance to underbid EMS and potentially provide similar services at a lower cost to the county. The company argues annual government contracts and additional agreements EMS has set up with smaller municipalities throughout Mobile County have allowed the nonprofit ambulance service to create a rather profitable enterprise using support from the public. As a result, Newman’s claims it is “slowly being put out of business.” “EMS no longer acts as a nonprofit corporation per- forming a public service, but acts as a nonprofit corporation who is attempting to monopolize the emergency ambulance services for all of Mobile County at taxpayers’ expense,” the lawsuit reads. “EMS performs these services by accepting public money and other public benefits in violation of Alabama law.” In addition to damages for the alleged harm, Newman’s is asking the court to force EMS to reimburse the public entities that have supported it through direct allocations and the use of public equipment over the years. So far, that includes the county, the Mobile County 911 Board and the city of Mobile, which began discussions about turning over the responsibility of emergency medical response within its three-mile police jurisdiction to EMS earlier this year. “Mobile County has engaged in a waste of assets by illegally paying millions of dollars to EMS, which has held itself out to the public as being an affiliate of Mobile County and as a voluntary nonprofit ambulance service,” Newman’s complaint reads. “EMS is not affiliated with Mobile County and is not a volunteer nonprofit ambulance service under Alabama law.” Alabama law permits counties and municipalities to create their own ambulance services or contract those services out and set user fees for those services. However, the state requires those publicly created and/or supported ambulance services “not be operated for profit.” The county’s contract with EMS has a similar provision forbidding it to operate at a profit. Newman’s is accusing EMS of doing just that through service fees it claims “appear to be inflated,” and by collecting an annual appropriation from taxpayers to compete with the few remaining ambulance services in the private sector. “In 2014, EMS made a profit of $144,998 and in 2015 made a profit of $412,730 and had a cash reserve of $3,500,136,” the lawsuit claims. “In 2016, EMS reported a loss of $705,277, however, it increased its salaries by $800,000 from the previous year, when its gross receipts decreased $475,000 from the previous year.” Because EMS is not technically a public entity, it can be a bit tricker to obtain financial records to corroborate the lawsuit’s claims. That said, the contract with Mobile County does require EMS to produce annual audits and monthly financial statements. So far, the 911 Board, the city of Mobile and EMS have all declined to comment on the lawsuit, though the county has provided some financial records. Federal tax returns indicate EMS received roughly $11 million from the county between 2011 and 2017. Over seven years, that’s in line with the average annual county appropriation of $1.5 million, but most of the revenue EMS generates comes from private payments for ambulance transports and not public dollars from local governments. Though he declined to comment recently because of the pending litigation, Mobile County EMS Executive Director Mark Turner has previously said roughly 66 percent to 67 percent of the organization’s budget is generated from direct payments from customers. Tax documents from 2013 indicate a similar ratio, with EMS reporting $1.5 million in revenue from “government grants” and $3.6 million from “ambulance transport” while paying out more than $4.5 million in expenses. Some net gains were reported, but seemed to vary. In 2012, EMS reported a net gain of $126,290 after expenses, a figure that jumped to $720,596 the following year. It’s unclear what might have caused the variance, though, as Turner declined to discuss the various income streams EMS has due to the pending lawsuit. A private audit from the same time period indicates EMS started 2014 with $2.2 million in assets, which included more than $670,000 in cash. It also offers insight into what some of EMS’ expenses, which included a $2.8 million cost for salaries in 2014. EMS reported roughly 131 employees at the time. Before the county and city approved their respective budgets last month, Newman’s had requested the court enter an injunction preventing any additional contracts with EMS — a request Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson has yet to respond to. So far none of the parties named as defendants in the lawsuit have filed an answer to Newman’s complaint, though they are all aware of the pending litigation. Lagniappe will continue to report on the lawsuit as it moves forward. BAYBRIEF | MOBILE First cut is the deepest GULFQUEST, I-TEAM REDUCTIONS EXAMINED BY DALE LIESCH W ith half of its employees cut from the fiscal year 2019 budget, the GulfQuest Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico still has enough funding to stay open — for now. However, GulfQuest board Chairman Mike Lee said the group will not be able to fund those positions on its own “in the long term.” “We’re in no danger of shutting the doors, but we’re going to have to have city support,” Lee said. “The city has been working closely with us.” Of the 18 GulfQuest employees, nine were paid through the city, Lee said, adding the board was anticipating only about another two years of city support. The museum had a “really positive last year,” Lee said. Board members are in the middle of a capital campaign meant to raise money to help GulfQuest get out of debt, so far raising $1.3 million in pledges. The museum is also now open six days per week again, he said. The board has also paid off about $500,000 in debt and it was announced recently that The University of Alabama would rent space in the museum for a transportation institute. The funds from the lease will belong to the GulfQuest board, Lee said. “We’re light-years ahead of where we were,” he said. As for attendance, the latest numbers have not been released. City officials told Lagniappe the board would have them and Lee said to check with the city. However, he said school groups and private events are still the strongest component of attendance. That hasn’t stopped Lee and others from thinking outside the box in terms of the museum’s future. He said the board is working with tourism officials to open a market concept at Cooper Riverside Park and putting GulfQuest and its restaurant at the center of those discussions. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has concerns over the council’s move to cut almost half the museum’s budget from the city budget. In an interview last week, spokeswoman Laura Byrne said the office was “trying to understand the full consequences” of the move. One of the concerns dealt with nearly $27 million in Federal Transit Administration funding for the museum and the Michael C. Dow Landing. Byrne said the city has “discussed the issue” and would “stay in touch” with the FTA. If the museum is forced to close its doors, Stimpson wrote in a series of tweets and Facebook posts, the city could be forced to pay back the money. However, councilors don’t seem concerned about that. Councilman John Williams said he doesn’t believe the federal government would force the city to repay the money. “There is not a city in this country being sued over this,” he said. “We’re probably not going to be sued. We tried and tried, but it might be time to say ‘I’m sorry, but Mr. Trump send us a bill.’” Council spokeswoman Marion Steinfels said Councilwoman Bess Rich believes the new floating dock at the park satisfies at least part of the grant in question. Williams said the museum is in a nice location and is a “really cool venue.” “You can have a really nice time there,” he said. “It would be one hell of a casino.” More importantly, Williams said, the move was made in order to get GulfQuest’s issues more out in the open. “We need to talk about it,” Williams said. “We need to look at what it has accomplished.” 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Williams added he doesn’t think the museum will ever be successful in its current form. Despite those beliefs, Williams does not believe GulfQuest will close because Stimpson “has too much of an interest in this.” Plus, he added, the council only cut half its money. “For $500,000 I think I could keep it open, but I’m no businessperson,” he said. “If the mayor has enough interest in it, he’ll tell us and we’ll end up in a better position than we are now.” Another budget item worth discussing is the mayor’s Innovation Team, or I-Team, from which the council cut about $500,000. Early on in its initial three-year funding window from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the I-Team made a splash with its cataloging of all of the city’s IF THE MUSEUM IS FORCED TO CLOSE ITS DOORS, STIMPSON WROTE IN A SERIES OF TWEETS AND FACEBOOK POSTS, THE CITY COULD BE FORCED TO PAY BACK THE MONEY. HOWEVER, COUNCILORS DON’T SEEM CONCERNED ABOUT THAT.” blighted properties using Instagram and geographic information system services. Since then, though, the group has worked more quietly to change state laws to remedy blighted properties. While blight is still a priority, Byrne said the I-Team is also looking at cutting “red tape” related to business permitting. The I-Team still has funding through the end of the year from the three-year grant, Byrne said. About the I-Team cuts, Williams said the council didn’t wanted to avoid it, but had to identify sources of funding on its own for its priorities after Stimpson’s office ignored calls for help. The funding cuts, like with GulfQuest, came from areas where further conversation was needed, Williams said. “We asked for help and heard nothing,” Williams said. “We waited until Tuesday when it was evident we weren’t going to get any help.” The city is under no obligation to continue funding the I-Team, Williams said. “It’s a grant program, but usually when grants run out the program goes away,” he said.

BAYBRIEF | COASTAL ALABAMA Connecting the dots CORPS OF ENGINEERS LOOKS AT EXPANDING DREDGE DISPOSAL AREA BY JASON JOHNSON T he Army Corps of Engineers is considering expanding the area where “beach quality” material is disposed from its dredging activities in Mobile Bay, but some Dauphin Island residents are concerned the change still won’t fix their problems with erosion. As Lagniappe has reported, the Corps recently ended the public comment period for the draft version of a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS), part of a larger evaluation of the impacts of deepening and widening the Mobile shipping channel. The tentatively selected plan would deepen the 36-mile channel to an overall depth of 50 feet and widen a threemile stretch in the lower part of the bay, among other expansions — all of which would mean a permanent increase in the Corps’ routine maintenance dredging in the bay. That’s a concern for property owners on Dauphin Island, many of whom have argued for years that the Corps’ dredging activities disrupt the natural flow of sediment and prevent sand from reaching the island. While the draft SEIS acknowledges “channel dredging disrupts the sediment transport to Dauphin Island,” the Corps maintains that routine maintenance dredging in the bay does not significantly contribute to erosion on Dauphin Island. The SEIS states the proposed channel expansion would have only a “minimal” impact as well. Since 1999, the Corps has deposited “beach quality” dredge material in the Sand Island Beneficial Use Area (SIBUA) southeast of Dauphin Island. Yet many residents, including Mayor Jeff Collier, say those sands are not joining the littoral system fast enough to nourish the ailing island. Collier and others have long advocated for a disposal site in shallower waters closer to the shoreline. “Much of the dredge material, especially the beach quality sands found in the outer bar portion of the channel, are an extremely valuable resource and should be treated as such,” Collier wrote in an open letter to citizens last month. “For decades, millions of cubic yards of pristine sand has been transported far offshore where it is essentially dumped as ‘yesterday’s trash’ and removed from the littoral system that would otherwise feed downdrift areas including Dauphin Island.” The Corps has previously rejected the idea of disposing of high-quality dredge materials in shallow waters because it would require the use of specialized equipment and increase the expense of routine channel maintenance that already costs millions of dollars annually. The Corps is now considering an expansion of the SIBUA, though Cesar Yabor, a spokesperson for the Mobile District, said those considerations are not motivated by the ongoing harbor evaluation or concerns raised about erosion on the island. “The Corps has proposed extending the [SIBUA] to the northwest in order to ensure placement capacity for future maintenance material dredged from the bar channel,” Yabor wrote via email. “Based on the analysis completed as part of this study, the proposed northwest extension should facilitate movement of placement material along the shoal.” That proposal, which has yet to be approved, permitted or funded, would expand the SIBUA approximately 3,305 acres to the northwest — putting it closer to Dauphin Island and increasing the disposal capacity for the Corps. Still, many residents remain skeptical of the Corps’ promises and intentions. Glen Coffee, a former Corps biologist himself, has led an organized effort to address the Corps’ impact on the erosion of Dauphin Island for years. He told Lagniappe the Corps hasn’t provided any information to suggest expanding the SIBUA would have any direct benefits for the island and noted the SIBUA has been expanded before. “That site was established in 1999 to do what they say it’s going to do now with an expansion, but it was expanded to the south in 2009 and that didn’t work either,” Coffee said. “They’re also not doing this to do a good thing. They’re doing it because [SIBUA] is filling up to the point their hopper dredges can no longer work there.” It is true the SIBUA is reaching capacity. In fact, a Corps survey conducted earlier this year determined the site is “inadequate using current placement practices” and the SEIS itself acknowledges that sand is moving out of the area at half the rate it’s being placed there. The Corps says sand is moving toward Dauphin Island already, but slowly. Coffee argues the sand it isn’t moving at all and pointed to the fact that the SIBUA has continued to fill up over the entire 19 years of its existence. He and others have suggested the Corps instead place beach quality dredge material in waters less than 15 feet deep and closer to Pelican Island, where Coffee believes it would naturally move were it not for the Corps’ interference. Coffee estimates around 7 million cubic yards of sand has been prevented from reaching Dauphin Island naturally since 1999. As a result, he’s advocated for the use of RESTORE Act money to dredge the SIBUA and transport the material closer to Dauphin Island. The Corps has given no indication it would consider such a proposal, which would likely cost millions of dollars to implement. As for the proposed expansion of the SIBUA, Yabor said there are still several steps to complete, including evaluations by a number of federal and state agencies. Collier, who says he supports the expansion of the shipping channel because of its importance to the state economy, said he would also like to see the ongoing evaluation include a “more responsible and truly beneficial dredge disposal practice.” “To put it quite simply, the channel regularly fills with sand it doesn’t need and Dauphin Island, a mere stone’s throw away, is sand starved,” Collier wrote. “Surely we can figure out a way to ‘connect these dots.’” O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The job interview ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Jones: This is insanity. I don’t know this person! Ms. Martin: Quiet, Jones! Ms. Jenkins, thank you for your bravery. By the way, I checked with Sarah and she said she has no idea what you’re talking about, but she still believes you, as do I. Mr. Smith and Mr. Wilson in unison: We believe you too! Jones: But I don’t even LIKE Journey…. Mr. Wilson: Mr. Jones, we’d like to explore this drinking issue a bit further. How often did you get hammered at high school dances? Jones: I didn’t get drunk at any dances. Sure, my friends and I drank a few beers playing D&D, but I liked beer. I still do. Mr. Wilson: Could it be you don’t remember attacking Ms. Jenkins because you were blacked-out drunk? How often were you blacked-out drunk while you were finishing top in your class in college? Jones: This is an outrage! I don’t understand where all this is coming from! You people are out of control! Mr. Smith: Settle down Mr. Jones! I’m not really sure you have the right “temperament” for Widget Tech if you get angry about being accused of awful behavior by someone you don’t know. Our private investigator dug up another situation we need to ask about. Did you ever throw a cup of ice into a friend’s face arguing about armor class and the “Baby Orc Dilemma” during a D&D game? Jones: Um, I can’t remember! Did you? Mr. Smith: I have no baby Orc dilemma, Mr. Jones. Let’s just move on to your yearbook, or we’re never going to finish this job interview…. THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 at a high school dance in either 1981, 1982 or 1983? Jones: Geez … no that’s not ringing a bell at all. I didn’t really go to a lot of dances because of … well … the D&D. Ms. Martin: Oh really!? Because that’s not what Ms. Jenkins says. In fact, we’ve brought her here to testify about the incident. Ms. Jenkins, would you please join us? Thank you. Please recount for the board the horrific assault you endured. Jones: Wait! Who is this person? I don’t know her! Ms. Martin: Mr. Jones, please refrain from speaking while Ms. Jenkins expresses her truth! Ms. Jenkins, please go on. There are tissues on the table if you need them. Ms. Jenkins: Thank you. I don’t really remember what year it was or where it happened or how I got there or got home or who I was with, but I was definitely dancing with William. I think he’d snuck some alcohol into the dance because he was quite drunk. Suddenly the song “Faithfully” by Journey came on and the next thing I knew we were slow dancing. I mean, I guess you’d call it dancing. He was basically just squeezing me and grinding his pelvis against my leg. It was horrifying. That song is so long, you know. Ms. Martin: Yes I do. The guitar solo is excruciating. So is this the only time Mr. Jones attacked you? Ms. Jenkins: Oh no … I went to several dances at times and places I can’t remember and he was always drunk and went crazy when Journey came on. But I just kept going back with my friend Sarah, who saw the whole thing. Cartoon/Margie Powers M r. Smith: Good morning Mr. Jones, I’m John Smith, president of the board. Thank you for coming in to interview for the general manager’s job here at Widget Tech. Your resume is quite impressive and it looks like you’ve had a heck of a career over the past 30 years. We’re joined today by Debbie Martin and Fred Wilson, both board trustees. Debbie and Fred, this is William Jones. Jones: I’m really honored to meet you all and to be here. Working at Widget Tech has been a lifelong dream, so I greatly appreciate your consideration. Mr. Smith: Mr. Jones, we’ve all gone over your resume and called your references, and you appear to have nothing but glowing reviews of your “work product.” Please forgive me, but I love making air quotes with my fingers. Anyway, you seem like a perfect professional fit for the position. You also graduated from a prestigious university and were Number One in your class. But we do have a few questions to ask about your personal life. Jones: Um, well sure. I’d be happy to tell you about myself. I’ve been married to my wonderful wife, Beulah, for 25 years now and we have two beautiful daughters, Agnes and Hortense. I’m a deacon in my church and coach the girls’ field hockey team. We’re 0-5 right now, but the kids are really starting to clear much better and Hortense has been a monster with her blade from the striking circle. They still need to learn to bully a lot better, though. Mr. Smith: Um, OK. Jones: My wife and I are avid paddleboarders on the weekends and I also enjoy tutoring underprivileged children and organizing our church’s annual Christmas fundraiser to buy toys for poor kids. In my spare time I also like to build full-scale models of medieval fortresses out of matchsticks. Mr. Smith: Well, that’s certainly impressive, but perhaps you could tell us a little about your elementary, middle school and high school experiences. Jones: Well … OK. I went to St. Sebastian Elementary and Middle School, then on to Our Patron Saint of the Weeping Stigmata High School. Mr. Smith: Oh, that’s a very prestigious school isn’t it? Jones: (chuckling) We certainly like to think so, sir. Go Stigmatas! Mr. Smith: How’d you do with the ladies there? Jones: Come again? What? Mr. Smith: How’d you do with the girls? Were you a ladies’ man? Did you have a lot of girlfriends? Jones: I’m not sure how that’s relevant, Mr. Smith. Mr. Smith: Mr. Jones, we like to know everything we can about potential employees — especially one who would be in such a sensitive position. As you know, sexual harassment is a huge problem these days, so we’re not interested in hiring some “Don Juan” who’s chasing his secretary around the desk every afternoon, if you know what I mean. Jones: Well, sir, I can assure you I have worked with many, many women in my life and never had a whiff of scandal. My mother was a woman, by the way, so I have developed a tremendous amount of respect for women. And to answer your question, I played a lot of Dungeons & Dragons in high school, so I wasn’t exactly the greatest with the chicks. I mean young ladies. Mr. Smith: I see … Ms. Martin, do you have any questions? Ms. Martin: Good morning, Mr. Jones. Do you need a break before we continue? Jones: Good morning Ms. Martin. No thank you. I’m fine. Ms. Martin: Mr. Jones, do you remember ever slow dancing with a girl named Sally Jenkins when you were THE OAKLEIGH MUSEUM MAY BE CLOSING, BUT FRANKLY, DO MOBILIANS GIVE A DAMN?

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Have we lost our way? ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM L ast week, the League of Women Voters of Alabama (LWVAL) announced it was canceling its gubernatorial forum between Republican Governor Kay Ivey and her Democratic challenger, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. “Since we have not received a response directly from the governor and the election is fast approaching, we have decided to direct our voter information efforts elsewhere,” said Barbara Caddell, LWVAL president. It is no state secret that Gov. Ivey does not want to debate — or at least her handlers don’t want her to. She has been asked about it repeatedly by reporters and she shrugs it off by saying she’s too busy being governor, or some version of “No one cares about a debate except the media and my opponent.” I get why her handlers don’t want her to debate. She’s a Republican governor in a bloodred state. Many people vote along party lines (in case you haven’t heard), probably more so in Alabama, so the reasoning is a debate can do nothing but hurt her chances. And they obviously know it’s not her strong suit, to say the least. So the strategy is just to tout accomplishments, avoid the debate question and media as much as possible, and hope the voters in Alabama vote as they typically do. The numbers are on her side. If I were paid the big bucks to be her political adviser, I’d probably make the same calculation. But I’m not her consultant. I get paid to help provide the citizens of Mobile and this great state as much information as possible so they can make informed decisions about the leaders they elect. If I had a little American flag sitting on my desk, I would wave it right now. So from my perspective, her refusal to participate in this process, if I am speaking eloquently, really sucks. As the LWVAL stated in its news release calling off the event, a forum like this is designed to be a “thoughtful exchange of ideas so that voters can inform themselves before going to the polls. A candidate forum allows citizens to compare candidates issue by issue; voters can see how candidates understand the issues and verbalize their positions under scrutiny.” Personally, as a citizen and as one of the five independent voters in the state (just kidding, I know there are more of us — maybe 10?), I actually do want to kick the tires on both of them a little bit more. And I do want to see how Gov. Ivey handles herself. Her health and age (73) have been brought up quietly and not-so-quietly as potential problems. This happens in practically every race involving a septuagenarian, no matter what party they belong to or what office they are running for. I know plenty of 73-year-olds who still kick ass and take names, but I want to see for myself if she is one of them. And a debate is a great place to disprove any notion of incompetence and, in fact, stick it to the people daring to question your mental fitness. One of the most memorable debate moments 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 in presidential history is when President Ronald Reagan absolutely owned Water Mondale on this very issue by using humor and saying, “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” What a great line. Even Mondale laughed. And obviously this performance greatly assuaged the concerns people might have had about his abilities and helped guarantee his re-election. He was the exact same age as Ivey when he delivered that zinger. By not doing the forum, the whispers will continue about Ivey and then voters will not only have to determine how they feel about her but also Will Ainsworth as our next governor. Many people don’t care as long as both candidates play for their team. But there are still many other folks who do want to feel confident in the guy or gal they are actually voting for — even if they are in their party of choice — not the “political angels of death,” licking their chops and waiting in the wings. I know it’s a fool’s errand to add my name to the list of many other media folks in the state asking for this. She and her people have made up their minds, and they are just not going to do it. That’s been made abundantly clear. And at this point, she has dug in her sensible heels so firmly on this and for so long, I’m sure her advisers would say she would look weak, like she was caving to pressure from her opponent if she changed her mind now. And they are probably correct to assume that is how it would be played because that is how politics works. So, here we are with no ability to hear from the candidates, side by side, for the highest elected office in the state. Sigh. But what is even more disappointing about this whole situation is that Ivey has not even responded to questions for the League of Women Voters’ online voting guide, which simply asks the candidates to express their priorities while in office, and views on the economy, environment, health care and such. At press time, her questionnaire on their very useful Vote411.org website sits empty. Candidate has not responded. To speak eloquently, that’s pretty piss-poor. You can’t even have a campaign staffer type up a few lines on each question to send in? What a middle finger to people who actually want to understand your positions on the issues and not just vote the party line! Call me old-fashioned but I still at least try to believe in truth, justice and the American way. At least when that “American way” included a free, unbiased national press that acts as the Fourth Estate, due process in all public forums — no matter if you are poor or rich, black or white, male or female — and lively but civil debate in the public square between candidates who want to be our leaders. It seems we are batting 0-3 this week. Or sadly, maybe this is just the new American way.

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Putting ourselves in their shoes BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T hough you wouldn’t be able to tell if you saw me now, at one point in my life I had hair. I was quite proud of it, too. I grew up during the Jheri curl craze, and like many during that time I loved my dripping wet curls. One of my most “traumatic” memories as a child has to do with a new curl I got. One night I washed it with the wrong shampoo. When I woke up in the morning, I had clumps of hair all over my pillow. Later that day, I had my saddest experience ever at a barbershop. Before bald cuts were cool, I walked out with one. I was devastated. To this day some friends and family tease me about this unfortunate incident. Of course, my use of the word “traumatic” in telling this story is overly dramatic. It was embarrassing (and quite funny as I look back on it), but it was far from being traumatizing. In fact, when I look back on my youth I feel pretty blessed. Like most, it wasn’t perfect, but it was good. The times I grew up in, though not perfect, were good as well. Going to school, hanging out with friends at the mall or the movies, playing in the neighborhood, Sunday school and church on Sundays were the constants of my childhood. Growing up had its tough moments but it fortunately didn’t involve real trauma or danger. It wasn’t stressful. Overall, I and the kids I knew and interacted with saw the world and the familiar places and spaces we inhabited and frequented within it as safe, secure and happy places. However, if I were a young person today, I wonder if I would feel the same way. This thought came to mind recently after hearing about the profound grief and emotional pain students at Blount High School displayed upon hearing of the passing of two of their classmates. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 21, 17-year-old Maynora Smith and 15-year-old Naria Hughes, along with their father, Mike Allen, perished in a house fire. The days that followed were tough ones at Blount. Their passing follows on the heels of former Blount football player and track standout Ja’Christopher McCants’ death in an automobile accident in August. Yes, untimely, unfortunate and heart-wrenching incidents like these have always happened, but it seems young people today have to deal with loss, tragedy and danger on a level and with a frequency that I and many my age didn’t. At the start of this school year, sitting in an auditorium with just under 300 10-12th graders, I tried to put myself in their shoes as all listened attentively to the day’s speaker. It was a law enforcement official giving an active-shooter safety training presentation. Looking around, I began thinking: What’s going through their minds? What’s it like to be their age and have someone explain what actions you need to take if someone comes into the school with the intent of killing? How normal do they think this is? Do they see the familiar places of their world as safe, secure and happy places? The law enforcement officer did an excellent job. Like at schools all across the country, it was a necessary and important training for staff and students. But is there anything normal about this “new normal”? Before, young people were just told to be wary of strangers; now, wherever they go they have to be wary of those acting strangely. Cumulatively, what toll do this and other dangers, stressors, uncertainties and tragedies take on our children? Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data released last year shows suicides overall have increased 24 percent over a 15-year period; very alarming news itself. When it comes to our youth, CDC data shows that since 2007 suicide rates for adolescent boys and girls have steadily been on the rise. For adolescent girls, suicide rates have doubled since 2007. Additionally, teen depression rates have been climbing upward. As one researcher succinctly noted, “Teens are an increasingly vulnerable group when it comes to mental health.” Feelings of isolation and aloneness are also becoming prevalent among young people. This may seem odd given how hard it is to go anywhere and not see an adolescent absorbed in some type of electronic device. Yet their constant connectedness can end up being a gateway to a world of bullying, AS ADULTS, IT CAN BE EASY FOR US TO BECOME CONSUMED WITH OUR OWN GROWN-UP TROUBLES AND STRUGGLES. BUT ONE THING THAT’S BECOMING MORE AND MORE APPARENT TO ME IS THAT COMPLEXITY ISN’T SOMETHING ONLY ADULTS HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN LIFE. INCREASINGLY IT’S BECOMING A DEFINING ASPECT OF OUR CHILDREN’S LIVES AS WELL.” mistreatment, pressure and emotional desolation that is “inescapable and even more threatening than ever before.” As adults, it can be easy for us to become consumed with our own grown-up troubles and struggles. But one thing that’s becoming more and more apparent to me is that complexity isn’t something only adults have to deal with in life. Increasingly it’s becoming a defining aspect of our children’s lives as well. Let’s make sure we’re providing the understanding, support and resources they need to navigate a world that’s much different from the one we inhabited as children. O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Kavanaugh hearing shows #MeToo, pop culture paradox BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM I f we are to believe the experts, one of the most pivotal analyses of our modern culture came from the late George Carlin when he offered up his “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.” Carlin started a discussion about what was acceptable in entertainment, which led to society reconsidering this question and if perhaps we were being a bit too prudish. It was from that moment in time the norms and standards for American pop culture began to be gradually lowered. Conservatives decried a coarsening of the culture as the goal posts for what was allowed and what was not allowed moved further apart. They even tried to fight back by weaponizing the issue for the sake of making headway in politics. Naturally, they were scorned and ridiculed by their counterparts on the left and in the entertainment industry, which historically also leans to the left. Despite some political wins through the efforts of organizations like Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority, the culture continued to evolve. Elements of language, violence and nudity that were once taboo are now the rule, not the exception. Victory for the creators of such movies as National Lampoon’s “Animal House,” “Porky’s” and “Revenge of the Nerds.” Slapstick comedy with gratuitous nudity and sex scenes could be shown on the big screens across the country, and aside from the “R” rating there was little use in expressing any indignation. The edgy and hip filmmakers in Hollywood triumphed over the Bible-thumpers. First Amendment absolutism was in vogue. As time continued, other achievements on this front would come along the way. Rap artists 2 Live Crew would knock down other barriers and pave the way for lyrical geniuses of modern hip-hop. Rhymes with misogyny and racial slurs — that’s just art and freedom of expression. Who cares what the prudes anchoring the Fox News Channel’s prime time lineup thought? Then a funny thing happened: Democrats discovered they could win votes by portraying women as victims of this hyped-up misogynist culture. No longer is “boy will be boys” acceptable, as Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) proclaimed on Twitter last week. Where did boys learn to be “boys,” as it is suggested in this context? Did it just happen, or might there have been some other influences, like, say, pop culture? A remarkable thing happened last week during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee to respond to accusations of sexual misconduct while he was a high school student. Kavanaugh was quizzed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) about terms like “boof,” “ralph” and “Devil’s Triangle” that appeared in his high school yearbook entry. For that moment in time, the worlds 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 of UrbanDictionary.com and SCOTUS blog were briefly aligned. An individual that could have the most significant impact on American governance for the next few generations was having lingo lifted from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for a yearbook entry scrutinized by a sitting U.S. senator. Later that day, the punditry world reacted to Whitehouse’s interrogation about these terms, mostly with shocked pearl-clutching and virtue-signaling responses. “Should the highest court in the land have someone that engaged in such vulgar behavior?!?!? Let’s have an FBI investigation at once!” Isn’t this what Hollywood wanted — a normalization of sophomoric uncouth behavior? “A dick joke? So what? That’s just comedy.” Think about it: With the lapse in pop culture standards, is it a surprise that Americans would be more willing in 2018 to vote for the playboy billionaire with a checkered private life for president? At one time, such behavior was a disqualifier. In 1987, then-Democratic Party presidential frontrunner Gary Hart was forced to drop out of the 1988 presidential race before a single ballot was cast for an alleged affair with Donna Rice. Twenty-eight years later, Trump can be heard boasting about grabbing a woman’s genitals a month before an actual presidential election and still win — as a Republican, no less. The change didn’t happen overnight, but it didn’t just happen out of thin air. We’re much more tolerant as a society of this behavior. Therein lies the contradiction. Bad boy behavior is “cool” on television and in the movies. It is glamorized. Even when pop culture tries to make a leftof-center political statement, it’s the philandering Frank Underwood in “House of Cards” that’s the star. (This is pre-sexual misconduct Kevin Spacey, of course.) If there are the smallest or most subtle hints of bad boy behavior in real life, it’s grounds for a congressional inquiry, literally. If America’s elites are going to adopt the #MeToo cause, and in some cases use it for their own political ends, these two competing narratives playing out in Hollywood and Washington, D.C., can’t co-exist. The late Andrew Breitbart coined the phrase “politics is downstream from culture,” meaning if you want to win the politics, you first have to win the culture. Given the Democrats have successfully weaponized #MeToo for political gain, at some point they will have to confront the cultural inconsistencies in movies and rap music. Otherwise, it dies like any other shamelessly opportunistic political movement, as did Occupy Wall Street and the antiwar movement of the last decade. But, by then the movement will have been sufficiently exploited, and some other social movement will be the fascination of the moment.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL MTC Logistics arrives in Mobile BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) and MTC Logistics recently announced in a news release MTC’s purchase of property located immediately adjacent to ASPA’s container terminal and operated by APM Terminals. Plans are in place for MTC to build a modern, temperature-controlled distribution center focused on international import and export cargo. “We’re extremely pleased to see this world-class services company invest in both our region and our port. MTC’s investment will create new jobs and add new products to the port’s container intermodal operations,” Jimmy Lyons, ASPA director and CEO said. “2018 marks 90th anniversaries for both ASPA and MTC. What a great way to celebrate these milestones by building a state-of-the-art international distribution center in Mobile. Under Phase I, MTC will invest approximately $60 million and directly employ 50 to 70 associates at the new facility,” F. Brooks Royster III, president of MTC Logistics, said. ASPA’s assistance was instrumental, according to Royster. “If not for its unique location, it is unlikely this project would have come to fruition. Being able to find property immediately adjacent to a world-class port such as Mobile and in such close proximity to I-10 is a very unique opportunity,” he said. “The project received favorable endorsements by local and state officials. We’re appreciative of the tremendous support this project received from the Mobile Chamber, the city and county of Mobile, as well as the State of Alabama. Public support was critical to the final decision to site the facility in Mobile,” Royster added. “Our goal is to provide our customers with seamless supply chain solutions focused on global commerce,” Ernie Ferguson, vice president of sales with MTC Logistics, said. “This strategic location on the U.S. Gulf Coast will allow us to expand our service offering and we will have a significant focus on import cargo to help balance refrigerated container supply in Mobile.” The new facility will be more than 12 million cubic feet in size with approximately 40,000 racked pallet positions, and will offer a comprehensive suite of services including blast freezing, port drayage and less-than-load freight consolidation. MTC Logistics has been involved in the temperature-controlled logistics industry for 90 years, according to the company. Commercial real estate moves • Trip Casteix, local owner of Jubilee Construction Services, recently reported moving into a new 6,000-square-foot warehouse space at 2610 Old Shell Road, adjacent to the new Midtown Center development. The company specializes in asphalt and concrete upkeep, maintenance and repair services for commercial and residential properties. • Lewis H. Golden of Hamilton & Co. recently represented Chicago-based Eagle Market Makers Inc. in leasing a new location. The company will relocate to Riverview Office Plaza, Suite 301, in downtown Mobile, a 2,300-square-foot office suite overlooking Royal Street. Gavin Bender Jr. with Bender Real Estate Group Inc. represented the owners in the lease transaction. The company offers equities trading services for investors. • Pratt Thomas with the Merrill P Thomas Co. Inc. recently reported the lease of some 1,200 square feet of retail space inside University Square Shopping Center, 5201 Old Shell Road, to Pascagoula-based Zeal Bou- 18 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 tique. Angie McArthur of Sterling Properties represented the tenant. This will be the retailer’s third store, with locations at 2502 Schillinger Road S. in West Mobile as well as Pascagoula. The new site is expected to open early this month. • Hamilton & Co. recently represented the owner of Triangle Business Park in leasing its last available building to Des Moines, Iowa-based TWC Services Inc., an installer and servicer of cooking, heating and air conditioning equipment. The company will be relocating to 4946 Tufts Road, near Rangeline Road, into a 5,000-square-foot office and warehouse space. Lewis H. Golden represented the landlord in the transaction. Fairhope native named new Coca-Cola executive Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc. recently named Fairhope native Lucas B. Gambino as general counsel and vice president, effective September 2018, according to a news release. Gambino comes to Coca-Cola United from Maynard Cooper & Gale in Birmingham, where he practiced banking and corporate law for more than 18 years. Prior to that he worked in the Mobile office of the Sirote & Permutt law firm. “We welcome Lucas to the Coca-Cola United family and look forward to his wealth of experience and knowledge as we continue to grow our business and serve our customers across the Southeast,” John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, said. Gambino is a 1995 graduate of The University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in accounting. He attended The University of Alabama School of Law, graduating in 1999. He serves on the board of the Alabama chapter of the National Conference for Community and Justice and has been recognized by Chambers USA in its America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, Banking & Finance. His family has owned and operated several restaurants in Baldwin County and Mobile for more than 30 years, including its eponymous eatery found in Fairhope. Gambino and his wife, Sawsan, reside in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, with their children Laith, Dima and Jude. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United is the second-largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the country. The company has more than 10,000 associates in more than 60 facilities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

CUISINE THE REVIEW Roma Café is Mobile’s Little Italy ROMA CAFÉ 7134 AIRPORT BLVD MOBILE 36608 251-341-7217 BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET WITH THE ITALIAN FLAVORS COURSING THROUGH OUR VEINS IT SET MY MIND TO THINKING ABOUT ALL THE GREAT ITALIAN RESTAURANTS WE HAVE IN MOBILE. THEN I REALIZED THERE AREN’T THAT MANY.” I’m told Ashley engineered the béchamel sauce; the whole affair was good enough (and large enough) to have us eating lasagna at inappropriate times. Like breakfast. Midnight snack. With the Italian flavors coursing through our veins it set my mind to thinking about all the great Italian restaurants we have in Mobile. Then I realized there aren’t that many. Via Emilia is a favorite out by USA. Pizzeria Delphina is the downtown pasta spot. Mirko serves the Interstate 65 crowd while Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub is slinging the good crust and macaroni to the Spring Hill folks. The one old-school joint I’ve never been to was the perfect place to repay Frank for his generosity — West Mobile’s Roma Café. It was a rainy evening, the kind of unexpected typhoon that creeps up on a Mobile sundown, when I rescued Frank from a family dinner. I breezed by and slowed to a near stop knowing Frank was gonna jump in. He always does, and did. 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Daniel Anderson/Lagniappe S till getting into the swing of things and dealing with “new baby syndrome,” my life is slowly starting to find some order. There has been an appreciated outpouring of love in the form of gifts of onesies (for baby Henry), a bottle or two of liquor (presumably for me), as well as diapers and baby wipes (for humanity). I expected some of our wonderful friends to pitch in and donate to the efforts of furthering a newly appointed human in his quest for longevity, but what I wasn’t expecting was all of the food. Breakfast casseroles from Priscilla Belle Jenkins, dinner from Snake and Company, chicken and veggies from the All Saints Caring Committee and plenty more I’m leaving out. The one dinner that stood out in my fading memory of last week was Frank Trice’s famous postpartum baby lasagna. Frank gets pretty legit when he throws one the apron, and Roma Café’s extensive and satisfying menu includes Italian favorites such as baked ziti, eggplant parmesan and cheese steak. Try to save room for dessert. a pesto cream sauce (perhaps pesto and Alfredo mixed?) with We made our getaway followed by a quick stop at my house a little extra basil, more than the sauce provided. As if that and the funniest Uber I’ve ever been a part of to Roma. weren’t enough, a handful of grilled Gulf shrimp topped the The fact that we Ubered is key here. We believed we were dish. I was worried the salmon would be overdone with all about to have a bit of wine with our meal, but it wasn’t in the the heat associated with this recipe, but it came out fine. The cards. Our waiter offered us sweet tea and Coke products. shrimp were perfect. They have a bar, plain as day, it just doesn’t function as one. At some point our conversation turned to how much monWith tears in our eyes we shed one or two for the mistake of ey we were saving by not having a couple bottles of wine on using a ride service and warmed to the idea of an unsweet and our bill, so we thought it a grand idea to revisit the appetizer a Coke. menu. “Bring us an order of fries ($2.65),” I shouted, as if I Our night was not off to a perfect start but our appetizers were royalty calling on my staff to fetch. I were. Tuscan Meatballs ($8.50) arrived in felt bad immediately, but it was short-lived a brown gravy that would make a grandma because the fries were fantastic, golden proud. By gravy I mean demi-glace, but and perfect with the brown gravy of the this was more plentiful than you’d imagmeatballs. This was my first batch of Italine. More on that later. The three meatballs ian french fries, and if that is a thing then were surrounded by toasted garlic bread. IT’S A GREAT FAMILY consider me hooked. We also tried the Spinach Pastry PLACE RATHER THAN Dessert was definitely going home with ($8.50), a pair of triangular puff pastries us, as was most of our entrees. Chocowith spinach, garlic and cheese. It was a A ROMANTIC DATE late Chip Cannoli ($5.99) we were told bit like spanakopita, actually a lot like it, were not made in-house but definitely with a side of cold tzatziki sauce and a NIGHT, BUT THAT COULD good. They were. Served with chocolate warm cup of marinara. Frank was smitten. CHANGE WITH A COUPLE sauce on the side, this made for a perfect Our entrees came with salads, the usual 8:15 a.m. breakfast until I had the Italian romaine, cucumber, carrots and red onion, OF CANDLES AND A Cream Cake ($5.99) at 8:19 a.m. Perhaps not that I’m complaining about the simthere was a little Grand Marnier in the plicity. Frank had the Eye-talian dressing LIQUOR LICENSE. spongy cake with a layer of cream cheese while I stuck to the blue cheese. But it was in the middle and a topping of powdered the entrees that should have your attention. sugar. A container of caramel made it a Frank zeroed in on the Veal Cacciatore tiny bit better with my morning coffee. ($15.99). The description said it was, “Good enough to save So the verdict is in. This place is full of good eats. The amyou a trip to Italy!” The Roma sauce was a creamy blend of bience could be better — dimmer lighting, etc. — but I was Alfredo and marinara that worked well with the sautéed pepimpressed by the food. It’s a great family place rather than a pers and mushrooms but the veal stole the show, as it should. romantic date night, but that could change with a couple of Fork tender, the breading was fantastic as was the flavor. candles and a liquor license. Thank goodness the romance I had my eye on the Tuscana Grilled Salmon ($15.95), a was out the window. It was just Frank. hearty meal of angel hair pasta loaded with garlic flavor and

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

THE GALLEY ($) CHAR 32 ($$$) FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 219-7086 920 Industrial Pkwy • Saraland • 378-5314 FATHOMS LOUNGE MONTEGO’S ($-$$) THE HARBERDASHER ($) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 CHUCK’S FISH ($$) E WING HOUSE ($) 1956 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 15 N Conception St. • 378-9377 SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BIG WHITE WINGS ($) 405 S Wilson Ave. • Prichard• 301-7880 BISCUIT KING ($) 9555 CO. RD. 24• Fairhope•928-2424 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 378-8378 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 3694 Airport Blvd • 342-2352 5300-C Halls Mill Rd • 660-0995 3075 Government Blvd B105 • 461-6080 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 6890 US-90 #6 • Daphne • 625-8723 9912 Dimitrios Blvd • Daphne • 626-7827 113 S Greeno Rd • Fairhope • 990-3970 MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 6860 US-90 • Daphne • 626-4278 NEXUS CINEMA DINING ($$) FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 HOOTERS ($) CARPE DIEM ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. • 602-1973 DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CLEAN EATZ ($) 7335 Airport Blvd. • 654-1575 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 12 N Royal St • 415-1700 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 JAMAICAN VIBE ($) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • Daphne • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 S Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 R BISTRO ($-$$) 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 1539 US-98 • Daphne • 517-3963 SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 DEW DROP INN ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 5701 Old Shell Rd Ste 100 • 442-4846 29160 US Hwy 98 • Daphne •621-2228 SIMPLY SWEET ($) MAMA’S ($) STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) MARS HILL CAFE ($) SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 AT FLY CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 THE CHEESE COTTAGE ($$) MICHELI’S CAFE ($) MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) SPECIALTY GROCER/DELI 650 St. Louis St. • 251-308-8488 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 460-9191 TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) LAUNCH ($-$$) TP CROCKMIERS ($) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-1689 CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 7450 Airport Blvd. A • 634-3454 570 Schillinger Rd. • 634-3454 29740 Urgent Care Dr.• 626-1160 HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 WILD WING STATION ($) 1500 Government St. • 287-1526 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) 85 N. Bancroft St. • Fairhope • 990.8883 YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • Fairhope •990-6192 ‘CUE BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE 3211 Moffett Rd • 473-4739 MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 9 Du Rhu Dr Suite 300 • 378-2678 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 FAR EASTERN FARE NOBLE SOUTH ($$) NOJA ($$-$$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd. D• 473-0007 AROY THAI ($$) OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) 966 Government St.• 408-9001 ROYAL SCAM ($$) TRADITIONAL JAPANESE WITH HIBACHI GRILLS 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE & SUSHI BAR ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 2058 Airport Blvd • 476-0516 DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 COTTON STATE BBQ ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 BREAKFAST, HOT LUNCH & GREAT DESSERTS 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) 2904 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) D’ MICHAEL’S ($) DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) FIVE ($$) GREAT & QUICK. 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 BENJAS ($) HOME COOKING 4054 Government Blvd. • 665-4547 GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 2159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 4715 Airport Blvd/Regency Square • 304-1155 BAY BARBECUE ($) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 D NU SPOT ($) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROLY POLY ($) DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St/RSA Building • 444-0200 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) LODA BIER GARTEN ($) DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 3226 Dauphin St. • 471-2590 HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 320 Eastern Shore Shopping Center •Fairhope • 929-0055 3055 A Dauphin St. • 479-3200 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 432-8000 7 SPICE ($-$$) BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6882 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 CORNER 251 ($-$$) 7070 Bruns Drive• 776-6570 NOURISH CAFE ($) CLASSIC STEAKHOUSE + FRESH FISH 17107 Tennis Club Dr. • Fairhope • 517-7700 SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. • Daphne • 222-4120 DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-4334 JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 THE BLIND MULE ($) BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) BBQ AND MORE 6882 US-90 G2/Jubilee Square •Daphne• 210-2151 1390 W D6 Tingle Circle East/McGowin Park• 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. E100/Westwood Plaza • 380-8957 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd./Ambassador Plaza• 633-9077 VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) THAI & SUSHI 5369 US-90 • 661-5100 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 CHARM THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR ($-$$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 CHINA DOLL SEAFOOD RESTAURANT($) THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 CHEF 181 ($) THE WASH HOUSE ($$) ASIAN FUSION RESTAURANT 10179 Eastern Shore D • Spanish Fort • 621-2104 MEAT BOSS ($) A LITTLE VINO THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 BARBEQUE & MUSIC 4672 Airport Blvd. • 410-6377 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 3385 Schillinger Rd N #1 • 410-7428 6423 Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-7427 SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 TEXARBAMA BBQ($) TRADITIONAL TEXAS BARBEQUE 212.5 Fairhope Ave. • 270-7250 DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 DOMKE MARKET FOOD PAK INTERNATIONAL FOODS FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 FUJI SAN ($) HALAL CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) 2370 Hillcrest Rd.• 380-6062 POUR BABY ICHIBAN ($) FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 LIQUID SUSHI LOUNGE ($$) LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) ROYAL STREET TAVERN SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 3964 Government Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555

940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 2601 S McKenzie St •Foley • 943-4648 SHO GUN ($$) JAPANESE ENTREES, SUSHI & HIBACHI TABLES 7038 Airport Blvd • 304-0021 SIAM THAI CUISINE & SUSHI BAR ($$) 915 Hillcrest Rd. Suite C • 380-9111 STIX ($$) 10240 Eastern Shore Blvd • 621-9088 CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) SUSHI 9 THAI & JAPANESE ($$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 TASTE OF THAI ($$) SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318 720 Schillinger Rd • 607-7073 9091 US-90 • Irvington • 957-1414 TEAK HOUSE RIVER SHACK ($-$$) THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) 1703 US-98 • Daphne • 625-8680 LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd • 725-6078 UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 WASABI SUSHI ($$) FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/ MUDBUGS DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 • 479-0123 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1530 Battleship Pkwy • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2200 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) ISLAND WING CO ($) EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 3947 AL-59 Suite 100 • Gulf Shores • 970-1337 MANCIS ($) OLD 27 GRILL ($) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 LUCKY IRISH PUB ($) AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 BAR & GRILL 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Alabama 181 • Fairhope• 281-2663 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) WINGS, BURGERS & OTHER AMERICAN CHOW 104 N Section St • Fairhope • 929-2219 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 805 S Mobile St • Fairhope • 929-2322 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 IS THE GAME ON? ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($) WEMOS ($) MAMA MIA! BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 BUSTER’S BRICK OVEN ($-$$) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 36 Hillcrest Rd • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 25755 Perdido Beach Blvd •Orange Beach • 981-3041 PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 • Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 US-90 • 661-5509 GUIDO’S RESTAURANT ($$) BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) RAVENITE ($) GREAT PIZZA. OPEN 4PM DAILY 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 3206 Joe Treadwell Dr • 378-2444 6880 US-90/Jubilee Square • Daphne • 625-4695 BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) OLÉ MI AMIGO! GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) PAPA’S PLACE ($$) 1715 Main St. (Next to Manci’s) Daphne. • 264-2520 PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 2453 Old Shell Rd • 479-3278 BAUMHOWER’S ($) PAPA MURPHY’S MUG SHOTS ($$) MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy • 949-5086 PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA 1368 Navco Rd.• 479-0066 TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 3992 Government • 287-2345 7820 Moffett Rd. • Semmes • 586-8473 2370 Hillcrest Rd • 661-4003 3764 Airport Blvd • 338-9903 705 Highway 43 • Saraland •308-2929 27955 US 98 • Daphne • 621-8666 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 NAVCO PIZZA ($$) ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 SEMMES HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 MARCO’S PIZZA ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 625-6550 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 2303 S McKenzie St •Foley • 970-1414 MIRKO ($$) PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 AZTECAS ($-$$) CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 DAUPHIN ST. CUISINE | WORD OF MOUTH Mobile County Schools, DI Sea Lab team for Forks and Corks live music and hands-on art and science learning experiences. Middle and high school students may want to try their luck at the online arts competition. Judges for the Forks and Corks culinary competition are David Holloway of AL.com, University of South Alabama special events coordinator Frances Henson and yours truly. Tickets for the Forks and Corks Gala can be purchased online at disl.org (see the special events section) or in person at the DISL Estuarium at 102 Bienville Blvd. or at Art Does It, 1101 Bienville Blvd., both on Dauphin Island. Tickets are on sale now at $30 per person or $50 per pair. Call 251-861-2141 for more information. BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR Fairhope Brewing holds Wandering Oyster event, Banjo Brunch Photo | depositphotos The Grilled Cheese Meltdown, a fundraiser for retail incubator Urban Emporium, returns to Cathedral Square Thursday, Oct. 11. N o, not those kinds of corks. The Forks and Corks Culinary Gala will be held Friday, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) Estuarium. This event will showcase the talents of the Mobile County Public Schools’ Hospitality and Tourism Program as students from Davidson, Vigor, Baker, Alma Bryant, Murphy, Williamson, Theodore and Blount high schools take part in a culinary arts competition. Forks and Corks opens the ArtSeaLab Festival weekend at DISL. ArtSeaLab festival is a marriage of art and science used to illustrate the conservation and preservation of our coastal habitat, our economy and our way of life on Alabama’s Gulf coast. You will be entertained and educated across the campus with a juried art show, a 3D marine debris art competition, 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 It’s the flight of the oysters Thursday, Oct. 4, at Fairhope Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m. Beth and Bill Walton from the Wandering Oyster will grace the brewery with their presence to discuss everything there is to know about oysters. A $25 ticket gets you nine world-class oysters sourced from three distinct Gulf Coast locations. The oysters will be paired with samples of Fairhope Brewing Co. beer, including an Oyster Stout brewed specifically for this event. Reserve your spot today by emailing info@ fairhopebrewing.com, and be sure to check out the Wandering Oyster at thewanderingoyster.com for all your oyster catering needs. Also get ready for Fairhope Brewing’s Dueling Banjo Brunch, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be a heavy day of picking, drinking and eating with Tin-tin’s Rock and Roll Food Truck and Painted Black IPA. More details to come! Urban Emporium holds 2nd annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown It may be the cheesiest event of the year as the Urban Emporium of Mobile holds its 2nd annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown Thursday, Oct. 11, in Cathedral Square, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Two categories, 10 teams and 40 delicious sandwiches to sample are reason enough to get downtown and help decide who wins the Golden Spatula. Team registration is $50 and general admission costs $8. Get your tickets at brownpapertickets.com (search Grilled Cheese Meltdown 2018). All proceeds go to the Urban Emporium, Mobile’s retail incubator. Recycle!

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

COVER STORY Ten65 returns to downtown Mobile Oct. 5-6 BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR F FRIDAY • JAKE PEAVY FOUNDATION STAGE Molly Thomas 6 p.m. In the late ‘90s, this singer-songwriter/violinist gained notice through her work with the Southeastern alternative jam rock outfit Slow Moses. Afterward, Thomas’ violin could be heard resonating through tracks from an assortment of bands including Guster, Blue Mother Tupelo and Sharde Thomas. Eventually, Thomas began focusing on her own music with the release of “Shoot the Sky” and “Make Everything Bright.” Today she leads her Rare Birds project with assistance from Rick Hirsch (Wet Willie) and has been spending time at Jake Peavy’s Dauphin Street Sound recording tracks for their debut album. Expect a set filled with upbeat alternative country with a rock edge. Wet Willie 7:30 p.m. The Ten65 crowd should get ready to keep on smilin’ 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Walker Hayes 9 p.m. Country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes admits Ten65 is a good excuse to visit his hometown, the place that inspired much of his music. Currently living in Nashville, Hayes said it has been a long journey but not one without successes. Last year his single “You Broke Up with Me” reached platinum status. Today, he has plans to move forward with a new album. No matter how far he moves up the country charts, one of Hayes’ top priorities is maintaining a connection with his roots. “As an artist, one of our top priorities, whether we say it or not, is to make our hometown proud,” Hayes said. “It’s a bittersweet breakup and say, ‘Hey, I gotta go do this somewhere else, but I’m proud of where I’m from.’ It’s definitely good just to get home and play a show where all my songs are about.” Hayes’ latest single, “90’s Country,” is definitely one inspired by his formative years in the Azalea City. From his first kiss to rides home from baseball practice Photo | Gabriel Tynes/Lagniappe our years ago, Ten65’s spontaneous conception with one of Mobile’s most iconic bands. Almost 50 years introduced a free downtown music festival, fillago, Wet Willie relocated to Macon, Georgia, where they ing a hole left days earlier by the sudden demise were instrumental in pioneering Southern rock. of the cash-strapped BayFest. Since, headliners This group’s smooth, soulful rock jams helped them have included George Clinton and Parliament-Funkearn a spot on the legendary roster of Capricorn Records. adelic, Counting Crows, Blind Melon, Sublime with After signing to Capricorn, such Wet Willie hits as “Keep Rome and Cage the Elephant. on Smilin,’” “Country Side of Life” and “Leona” echoed This fourth installment proves Ten65 is evolving, across radio waves across the nation. weaving a thread in the fabric of Mobile that should last When he reflects on the band’s history, frontman well into the future. In addition to the music, this year’s Jimmy Hall says the band’s persistent return to the Ten65 festival will also emphasize art and technology. stage (they have performed every year) is a chance to get Ticket packages are available offering upgrades back to where it all started. Hall is also taking a small including front-row viewing, access to a VIP grove, break from an extensive worldwide tour as vocalist for food and air-conditioned restrooms, but the main events the Jeff Beck Group. remain free. “A big part of [returning to Ten65] is Mobile beTen65 will be collaborating with the Mobile Arts ing the birthplace of Wet Willie and the music that we Council for the festival’s inaugural art market in Ryan made,” Hall said last week. “Playing anything in Mobile Park. In between bands, the crowd will have a chance for the hometown crowd has always been a big plus for to slip through the canvas, clay and color of Mobile’s us. It’s something that we always enjoy, even when we art scene. were out doing the national tours. In addition to artists selling their Coming back to Mobile was alwares, patrons will also witness live ways just a joyful experience.” art installations. To accommodate the Wet Willie should have an market, organizers have moved the impressive lineup of familiar Jake Peavy Foundation Stage — preTHIS FOURTH INSTALLMENT faces and special guests in its viously set up next to Moe’s Original ranks. Hall said he hopes guests Bar B Que — west one block, closer such as guitarist Ben Jernigan PROVES TEN65 IS EVOLVto Ryan Park. (Yellowhammer) and keyboardist ING, WEAVING A THREAD On Saturday, the Ten65 Tech expo Chris Spies will be joining Wet will debut at the Riverview Plaza Willie on stage. Hall also teased IN THE FABRIC OF MOBILE Hotel. A ticketed event, the expo is orthat vocalist Jennifer Hartswick ganized by technological frontrunners might stop by to add to their jams. THAT SHOULD LAST WELL from along the Gulf Coast with the He also said he expects his sons goal of promoting the local technolAlexander and Ryan to add their INTO THE FUTURE. ogy community through education talents to the mix. and networking. As far as the core Wet Willie Those in attendance will have the lineup for Ten65, Jimmy’s brother chance to interact with technology Jack Hall will cover bass duties. leaders from the Azalea City and beyond. Participants Their sister, Donna Hall, will once again lend her vocals will explore technological innovations through seminar and T.K. Lively will keep a smooth beat on the drums. tracks, including Entrepreneurs in Technology, DiverGuitarist Rick Hirsch will also be on hand to provide a sity in Technology, Emerging Technologies, Deep End little magic from the fretboard. Development and Security in Technology. “I love it when Rick Hirsch can be involved,” Hall Along the way, speakers from Reddit, Dropbox, Nurx, said. “He’s such a feather in the cap of Mobile music Sweet and other corporations will participate. Ten65 and music history. I’m glad to see him doing some other Tech will also feature a live “Ask Me Anything” session things. He’s playing with Molly Thomas before we do.” with Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. The event will conHall says the band likes to “mix it up.” Past perclude with a drone race in Mardi Gras Park. formances have featured favorites such as “Keep on But music remains the primary draw of Ten65 and Smilin,’” “Country Side of Life” and “Weekend,” a rare this year’s lineup offers something for everyone. tune for the band to play live. In the end, Hall said, the crowd will hear “some songs you know, and some songs that you haven’t heard in a long time.” Groundbreaking Atlanta rapper Big Boi, pictured at Hangout Fest in May, will headline the Jake Peavy Foundation at Municipal Park, Hayes said such country stars as Sammy Kershaw, Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks were there setting the mood. “As far as country is concerned, ‘90s country is something that I will hold in a special place in my heart,” he said. “Mobile is where I heard all of the songs that I reference. I remember where I was when somebody said, ‘Hey, listen to this’ or when something was a hit on the radio.” At Ten65 Hayes will be accompanied by a full band, but his show will take on the air of an intimate performance, with Hayes providing the backstory for many of his songs. “There’s fun times where I don’t talk for a couple of songs, but then, I’ll give an explanation of ‘90’s Country’ and sing some of those songs together,” he explained. “We have a nice, full-band experience that always has a level of intimacy that’s unique to my show.” • ALEXANDER SHUNNARAH STAGE The Red Clay Strays 7 p.m. Mobile’s The Red Clay Strays will be an electrifying opener for the Alexander Shunnarah Stage. From Mobile to Nashville, this group of young musicians provides a high-energy performance filled with rockabilly and a definite nod to classic country legends. The Strays are among several local bands signed to Skate Mountain Records. Fans have been waiting patiently for their debut and may get their wish very soon. The band has been laying down tracks with singersongwriter Adam Holt at his Studio ’78 in Daphne. If you missed them at SouthSounds in April, Ten65 will be a perfect chance to sample some of their originals. Top of the Orange 8:30 p.m. Over a decade ago, Top of the Orange used its Southern-tinged mainstream rock to gather a dedicated fan base. When the band parted ways, Top of the Orange boasted Josh Ewing (vocals), Brandyn Ulmer (guitar), Ryan Campbell (bass), Chad Sutley (drums) and Kevin Hurt (guitar). After six years apart, the members of Top of the Orange will be bringing its rock ‘n’ roll back to the masses. Dedicated fans and new listeners will be impressed by this band’s adrenalized live show and a collection of rock sounds that made them a local favorite throughout their run.

COVER STORY SATURDAY • JAKE PEAVY FOUNDATION STAGE Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet 2:30 p.m. Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet’s mix of rock, indie and folk has made them a local favorite. Last year this five-piece broke industry standards with the double-album debut consisting of “The Great Room” and “Somebody Else’s Dream,” both recorded at Rick Hirsch’s Studio H2O. Now the group is getting ready to release a follow-up to its freshman efforts. This time the band retreated to Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana. While the group’s studio efforts are impressive, their spirited stage presence and live delivery provide a new context for its music. Boneyafterparty 4:25 p.m. Boneyafterparty will be returning to the Azalea City for its Ten65 debut. This Florida collective featuring the talents of Boney, Cai-Mil and Prodi-G features an expert mix of hip-hop and R&B. This trio slides chilly, suave flows of hip-hop inbetween soulful, poignant croons. Boneyafterparty has promoted such singles as “One Time,” “Boosted” and “Blue Rain” through online entities like YouTube and Soundcloud. Rebirth Brass Band 5:30 p.m. Ten65 will transport the crowd to New Orleans’ Maple Leaf Bar on a Tuesday night, a special evening always reserved for the Rebirth Brass Band. Founding member Keith Frazier said the synergy between the band’s raucous New Orleans brass sound and its audience make every Tuesday at the Maple Leaf a special affair. “It’s a combination of locals and people who are new to New Orleans, conventioneers, college kids,” Frazier said. “They’ll get together and not think about race or economic status. It’s all about the music, and it makes for a good time.” Since the ‘80s, the group of Grammy Award-winning brass enthusiasts has contributed its festive sounds to New Orleans’ rich musical heritage. The and began with Frazier and his brother Phillip in the marching band at Joseph S. Clark Senior High School. Even though several members have since come and gone, they are usually replaced by family and friends. Frazier said these connections have helped nurture Rebirth’s sound, which incorporates elements of funk, jazz and hip-hop. “I think it helps the sound, because when you know the person that you’re playing next to, everybody knows how the person next to them plays,” he said. “There’s not a lot of conversation while we play. We just know each other.” Frazier does have a warning for the band’s Ten65 audience. He says the band specializes in bringing crowds to their feet and forcing them to dance for the entirety of Rebirth’s set. Whether it be a music hall or a festival stage, the Rebirth Brass Band’s mission is to make sure their crowd has a good time. “Every time we have to play, you have to keep in mind to be excited, and we love to see the excitement that we bring to our fans,” Frazier said. “We even bring excitement to people who aren’t our fans.” Mayer Hawthorne 7 p.m. Soul singer Mayer Hawthorne will be returning for his first performance in the Azalea City in more than six years. His debut performance at the Saenger Theatre in 2012 earned rave reviews. While many modern soul acts focus on ‘60s-era Motown, Hawthorne has crafted a unique style focusing more on the ‘70s. Throughout his catalog, he conjures the spirits of soul icons such as Al Green, Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield to add a classic edge to his modern soul. With four studio albums in his catalog, this Grammy-nominated artist will have Ten65 moving and grooving in the streets of downtown Mobile. Big Boi 8:30 p.m. The Jake Peavy Foundation Stage will reach a climax with a performance by Big Boi. As a founding member of OutKast and the Dungeon Family, Big Boi helped pioneer Atlanta’s funky, soul-infused Dirty South sound through the release of such iconic albums as “Southernplayalistic” and “ATLiens.” After the release of the smash-hit double album “SpeakerBoxx/The Love Below,” OutKast parted ways. But Big Boi continues to pump out memorable hip-hop anthems such as “All Night,” which can be found on his latest album, “Boomiverse.” With Big Grams, this innovative verbal assassin also worked out-of-the-box with ambient rockers Phantogram. Big Boi, who also performed at Hangout Music Fest in May, will offer highenergy hip-hop anthems underscored by timeless beats. • ALEXANDER SHUNNARAH STAGE Marlow Boys 3:45 p.m. Marlow Boys will bring their undeniably Southern mix of mellow folk and rootsy rock with seasoned local music veterans Phil Proctor (guitar), Stan Foster (bass), Karl Langley (percussion) and Joe Langley (guitar/lap steel/harmonica). Marlow Boys, who also have a standing Wednesday night gig at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, have been promoting their sophomore release, “Green Room, Vol. 2.” Symone French 5 p.m. Azalea City soul diva Symone French is sure to set the crowd on fire with her performance. French first gained notice in the local scene with Infant Richard & the Delta Stones. After parting ways, French decided to give a solo career a try, which has proved successful. A stylish vocalist and frequent collaborator with local musicians, French has the talent for pulling all the emotion from her heart and soul, translating it through her voice. Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats 6:30 p.m. Mobile native Johnny Hayes began his music career through acoustic shows during his college years at The University of Alabama. After relocating to Nashville, Hayes began honing his skills. A few years later, he formed his backing band, the Loveseats, and dove into the deep soul sounds of such legends as James Brown and Otis Redding. His powerful vocals brought him national attention through his appearance on NBC’s talent competition “The Voice.” Now, Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats are making their own brand of Southern soul through an original self-titled debut. Hayes and his crew will charm the crowds with classic soul vocals accented by the Loveseats’ backing vocals and impeccable instrumental skills. J. Simon 8 p.m. J. Simon will serve as Ten65’s ambassador of the local hiphop music scene. “I’m honored to represent Mob County and Saraland, Alabama, where I’m from,” he said. “I’m honored to be a part of this event. We’ve been trying to figure out when it was going to happen and if it was going to happen and then getting that phone call.” Even though his first venture into music was with a trumpet in his hand, J. Simon says hip-hop was always within him. He first began experimenting with poetry during his preteen years, but as he entered college at the University of South Alabama, J. Simon began to weave his poetry into lyrics. During that time, he got his first break in a performance at a talent show through a chance sighting by a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. “I was discovered by a gentleman by the name of Sherwin Williams,” he recalled. “I got into a talent show because my friends encouraged me to do it. It went from that to recording with Sherwin Williams.” J. Simon started promoting his music in the days before social media and music-sharing apps, when it was all about making connections with people by passing out flyers and selling physical mixtapes. It was also during that time that he took on the alter ego “Rellik the Dirt Road Pimp.” However, J. Simon felt taking on a persona prevented listeners from experiencing “the man behind the mask.” Unmasked, J. Simon said his music and following began to flourish with authenticity. “A lot of times when you do that it’s death to your career,” he said. “It helped me jump-start and boosts me up to a totally different level that I don’t think that I would’ve been at if I was still Rellik the Dirt Road Pimp. So, a lot of people still call me Rellik, which is fine, but the world knows more about J. Simon than Rellik at this moment.” He will soon be releasing another single from his “Simon Says” mixtape, a follow-up to his latest release, “Name on It,” featuring Young Dro. If “Name on It” serves as a preview for his Ten65 performance, J. Simon should hit the crowd with Mobile-centric batch of roughneck bounces. • CAFÉ STAGE Since the days of BayFest, the Café Stage has been considered the people’s stage. Local musicians from all walks use the Café Stage as a chance to showcase their talents in a festival setting. The open, welcome nature of this stage sometimes results in a number of impromptu sit-ins from members of the local music scene. From blues to rock to country, the Café Stage features a grand kaleidoscope of sound from across genres. On Friday, the Café Stage will feature the music of Mimi Alidor, The Lizards and Pick of the Litter. Saturday’s lineup will bring Acoustic Café, Retrobution, Dat B and Rogerwood to the Café Stage. O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

ART ARTIFICE Steamy arts gathering percolates with news BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM T he calendar said it was the cusp of autumn. Otherwise — in news, activity and plain old mercury — it still percolated with summer heat. Expectations were absent as I pulled into the Brookley Complex and followed signs to 23 East. The massive former warehouse-turned-event venue was the first time Mobile Arts Council’s annual Arts Throwdown ventured beyond the Hank Aaron Loop surrounding downtown. Experimentation is always intriguing. Early evidence was positive. Though MAC had no firm numbers as of this deadline, the fleet of parked cars impressed Artifice and security officers estimated 400 attendees. The interior looked great, industrial but inviting, expansive but not overpowering. Decor was tasteful, the mood festive. The room was needed for the array of silent auction items, the most Artifice has seen for any Throwdown. MAC personnel approximated 145 items up for bid — one being a three-day/two-night trip to Antigua — with totals yet to be tallied. The extra months of preparation were evident. The namesake contest was tweaked. All five competitors were painters so they skipped the assignation of mystery box items that characterized previous contestants. All had to work from a community table, though. They set a record for the highest ever bid. Ardith Goodwin’s work took the championship with $900. Cat Pope placed second at $750. Ben Kaiser was third with $700. Devlin Wilson pulled in $350 and conz8000 earned $300. The news on the arts scene was steaming, too. There was Jason McKenzie, who just resigned as executive director for Joe Jefferson Players. His last day was Sept. 30. I was taken aback since the creation of the new JJP position took so much work on his part him when he was named in early 2017. McKenzie declined further comment. “All parties involved have agreed to no press release or comment on Jason’s resignation at this time,” the JJP Board of Directors said via email. No word on whether they will seek a replacement. Meanwhile, shows must go on. JJP has auditions for its rendition of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” directed by Gene Murrell on Sunday, Oct. 21, and Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Carlen Street playhouse. Interested parties must bring 16-32 bars of a musical theater song ready to perform. Bring sheet music; accompanist will be provided. Wear dance shoes and clothes. The show runs Jan. 18 through Feb. 3. More information is at joejeffersonplayers.com. Jess Maples and Noel Hanley from Sway Downtown were on hand with word about their one-year anniversary in October. The combo dance/yoga/visual art studio has asked four artists to create work inspired by the same four songs: Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm” and Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” The artists MSO celebrates Roman style in October 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 THEY SET A RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST-EVER BID ON A WINNING PIECE. ARDITH GOODWIN’S WORK TOOK THE CHAMPIONSHIP WITH $900.” ledge Fischer, Lynda Smith Touart, Ainsley McNeely, Jess Maples, Ian Glass, Shawn Berdux, Gypsy Lee, Chel Beeson, Benno Kollegger, Allisha Silas and David Trimmier, among others. The night’s only caveat — the aforementioned mercury — finally took its toll. The only way of cooling the room was ventilation and fans, and in late summer that’s just mildly effective. The first person I spoke with upon entering was already sweating through his shirt, and he wasn’t alone. MAC Executive Director Shellie Teague said she liked the space but wants to push back next year’s event to October or November. Be careful about October, because it’s packed tighter than a Conecuh sausage as is. This time, the combination of heat plus dust-and-pollen-filled air ignited Artifice hay fever. Escape to antihistamines ensued. org or the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.). Call 251-432-2010 or visit mobilesymphony.org. Fairhope shutterbug in focus at museum Indiana-born Frank Stewart ended up in Fairhope in the first years of the 20th century and opened photography shops until 1936. The early single tax advocate and “Picture Man” visually chronicled life in the bayside town until nearly his death in 1942. Starting in the 1990s, local historian Donnie Barrett began collecting Stewart’s work. He amassed more than 700 photos, including some aerial shots, and published a book on Stewart. Barrett is the guest speaker for the noontime Oct. 10 Learning Lunch at the History Museum of Mobile (11 S. Royal St.). The free program invites guests to bring a lunch and enjoy complimentary beverages along with the discussion. For more information, call Jennifer Theeck at 251-2087510 or email theeckj@historymuseumofmobile.com. Eastern Shore art group returns The eclectic and often-missed Gulf ArtSpace group was the nexus of new artistic energy in Fairhope for much of the last decade. It has arisen and will be on display at the Eastern Shore Art Center (401 Oak St., Fairhope) for October. The exhibit titled “Boxes” features paintings by Lynn Yonge, Tameka Johnson, Kathrena Rivera, the late Fred Marchman and many more. “The works in this exhibit will be diverse — polished and unpolished, unstructured and unedited. It should be interesting,” Gulf Artspace founder Yonge said in a release. Joining Gulf Artspace at ESAC are Judy Oxford’s “Jubilee” paintings, Kelli Newsome’s “Farm to Gallery” and “Animal Art Safari.” An opening reception will be held during the Oct. 5 First Friday Artwalk, 6-8 p.m. It includes live music by the New Orleans Ramblers. For more information, call 251-928-2228 or visit esartcenter.org. ARTSGALLERY Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has a hard climb following season-opening Renée Fleming. But they’re prepared to come, to see and to conquer by taking the audience to the glory of Rome. Ottorino Respighi’s final of three suites inspired by the ancient Italian capital is the eponymous core of MSO’s “Roman Festivals” performances, Oct. 6 and 7. They take listeners from a wild and stormy scene at the Circus Maximus to a religious pilgrimage, an autumnal festival and the eclectic symphony of life in the storied metropolis. It’s joined on the bill by John Adams’ postminimalist “Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” Richard Strauss’ “Rosenkavalier Suite” and Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture.” It’s an array of styles and moods analogous to the fever and respite of Mobile’s own three-week pre-Lenten party. Shows at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.) are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets run $15 to $80 and are available at mobilesymphony. are Ben Kaiser, Satomi Atelier, Laura Bell and Mitchell Demboski. During the Oct. 12 Artwalk, fully costumed members of Mobile Ballet will perform a piece from their upcoming show “Ovation: A Concert of Legends” at the Conception Street studio. The evening’s activities begin at 6 p.m. Artifice immediately bumped into Shelley Ingersoll, who just opened the relocated Innova Arts studio from its old downtown location to 1803 Old Shell Road, directly across from the Dew Drop Inn. At 1,880 square feet, it’s roughly the same size as the old spot and thanks to the landmark eatery across the street and the new next-door watering hole — Nixon’s — it will likely have higher visibility. They’re hosting a “Nudes in November” opening reception Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m., a full week before Artwalk. The slate of artists currently numbers 25, including Joanne Brandt, Lisa Johnston Hancock, Marnee Wiley-Edwards, C. Conroy Hudlow, Grace Benedict, Chan Diaz, Hunter Cobb, DeAnna Cobb, Sarah Rut-

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE SouthSounds sensation Airpark returns to Mobile BAND: BABE CLUB, AIRPARK DATE: THURSDAY, OCT. 11, 8 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: $12 AT THE DOOR T into not sounding like other people or consciously ripping [off] a sound or aesthetic. I just can’t get into that. It doesn’t seem like the best use of creative energy.” Much of Airpark’s creative energy comes through the bond between the brothers. Siblings sharing a music project are stereotypically viewed as a volatile mix. In fact, Michael described their combined musical endeavors as “wonderful.” He also jokes that the two “fought like dogs” when they were children, but theorizes they’d already drained their aggressions toward each other before they began performing together in their preteen years. Since then, the two have established what Michael likens to a “gut feeling.” When songwriting, he says if one of them is feeling a certain way about the direction of a track, the other often feels the same. Overall, the music is built on mutual artistic honesty. “I think the best part about being in a band with my brother is that we can be very direct with one another,” Michael said. “There’s no passive-aggressive tension that builds up. That can destroy any kind of a relationship but especially bands. There’s a directness and an honesty between us, and I think that’s a real strength.” The bond is sure to shine on the band’s upcoming EP “Songs of Airpark,” scheduled for release early next year. Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore of the band Tennis were in the studio throughout recording, which took just over a week. By opening for Tennis on the road, Airpark befriended Riley and Moore and remained in contact. Eventually they sent Riley and Moore an Airpark demo and asked if they’d be interested in producing an EP for them, and the pair gladly accepted. Afterward, Airpark traveled to Denver to lay down tracks for the release. Ford says Riley and Moore’s insight into both songwriting and production made them a valuable resource. “We tracked five songs with them over eight days,” Michael said. “It was fantastic to work with them. It’s amazing to work with an artist/producer. They know what both sides of the recording situation is like. They were just really encouraging and sweet people.” “Yours Till I Die” is the EP’s first single. With 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Right Angle PR he SouthSounds Music Festival has been one of the Azalea City’s premiere events for live, up-andcoming music, with each installment welcoming Southeastern acts to venues across downtown Mobile. Last year SouthSounds introduced Mobile to the enigmatic rock of Nashville’s Airpark. After a stellar local debut, Airpark is returning to Callaghan’s with its unique indie sound. Brothers Ben Ford and Michael Ford Jr. serve as the foundation for the band and Michael said they were overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received in April. Notably, Airpark won Lagniappe’s New Southern Music Showcase. While he describes winning the showcase as both surreal and validating, Michael and Ben were extremely impressed by Mobile’s hospitality. Connections established through their SouthSounds set was the most rewarding aspect of the weekend for them. “I feel like people discovered us at SouthSounds in a lot of ways,” Michael said. “I feel like a lot of them hadn’t heard the tunes before. I think it speaks to how cool the city is when there’s people that can appreciate songs and art that maybe they aren’t familiar with. It’s a rarity to find people who will engage with a song they may not be familiar with.” Airpark’s crowd at SouthSounds experienced an expansive form of indie pop/indie rock that defies cookie-cutter styles that have flourished in recent years. While many indie pop bands emulate sounds from the synth-laden ‘80s new wave movement, Airpark’s songs tend to be complex, earnest arrangements that set new standards in the genre. Much of their music is layered with wistful vocals floating through infectious indie rock riffs and grooves. Airpark has also created a niche in the indie world with its instrumental tracks, taking on the air of complex, orchestral rock anthems. As a part of their shared “artistic makeup,” Michael said he and his brother’s shared musical desire is to ensure Airpark maintains a matchless sound. “The idea behind the band was how do we do something that feels like us but also feels unique,” Michael explained. “It’s like threading a needle. From release to release, we’re trying to evolve as artists, and we rediscover that with each release. It’s a great challenge. It’s exciting. A lot of thought goes Nashville-based indie rock outfit Airpark returns to Mobile for the first time since winning the Lagniappe New Music Showcase at SouthSounds in April. its mix of seductive instrumentation and heartfelt vocal delivery, this track takes on the same gorgeous, bittersweet vibe that has gathered dedicated cult followings for such bands as Spoon and Wilco. Airpark will release its next single, “Devotion,” in the near future. Michael says this anthem dedicated to lust will be “harmony heavy and very groovy,” and have another distinctive aspect. “It has a Western tinge to it, which is something that we’ve done before, but there’s something about going out to different parts of the country and having it bring something out in you,” Michael said. “It feels like the most Western thing that I’ve ever done, but it’s not too Western. It doesn’t feel like a gimmick.” Michael says Airpark’s performance at Callaghan’s will be an “energetic, fun live show.” He added the band prefers to make its sets a dynamic, emotional rollercoaster. Those who unfortunately must miss their show shouldn’t worry, because Airpark isn’t through with Mobile just yet. Airpark still has studio time with Rick Hirsch at Studio H2O, won as a part of their showcase prize package. Michael said they plan to redeem the prize as soon as they get a break from the road. “We still are figuring out our scheduling,” said Michael. “Since [SouthSounds], we’ve basically been touring like crazy, but we definitely want to make that happen. I would love to see that studio and have a chance to work with him.”

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

MUSIC BRIEFS Smoke rise BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Blackberry Smoke, Cordovas Date: Thursday, Oct. 4, with doors at 6:30 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $27.50-$49.50 available through Ticketmaster Photo | Rob Blackham | Blackberry Smoke B efore Ten65 brings multitudes to the streets of downtown Mobile, the Jewel on Joachim will be setting the mood, as Blackberry Smoke returns to the Saenger Theatre. This Atlanta-based band continues a musical legacy that has revived Southern rock in its purest form. From countrified ballads to rocking jams, Blackberry Smoke explodes in the live setting. Blackberry Smoke is on the road in preparation for the release of its “The Southern Grounds Sessions” EP. This album is being touted as “an acoustic accompaniment” to the group’s last full-length, “Find a Light.” “The Southern Grounds Sessions” provides raw, earnest versions of the tracks on “Find a Light,” and also features a collaboration with Amanda Shires on Tom Petty’s classic “You Got Lucky.” Cordovas will be opening with new music from their latest release, “That Santa Fe Channel.” The crowd should prepare for a setlist filled with classic West Coast country rock in the style of early Grateful Dead. Highlighted by spirited piano work and gorgeously layered harmonic vocals, Cordovas are sure to please both those familiar with and new to their music. ‘Encore’ performance Band: Anderson East, Black Pumas Date: Saturday, Oct. 6, with doors at 7 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $20 in advance/$24; advance available through venue website, Mellow Mushroom (Mobile locations) or 1-866-777-8932 Originally from the same quaint Alabama town as Alabama Shakes, Anderson East moved to Nashville and developed a unique mix of indie pop, R&B and blue-eyed soul accented by his smooth croons. This singer-songwriter has developed a following with songs such as “Girlfriend” and “All of My Mind.” East will be performing songs from his latest album, “Encore.” Breaking the top 10 on both the U.S. Folk and Rock charts, this release has reached an audience as diverse as East’s trademark sound. East will be matched with the Black Pumas, who will add their Austin-forged iretro-soul to this groovy lineup. This group’s sound is a tribute to modern-day soul artists such as Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones. Warm, seductive instrumental arrangements usher glorious vocals throughout their music. This show’s musical combination is sure to please those looking to escape the Ten65 festival crowd for a few hours. Hail to the king Band: King Tuff, The Shunnarahs Date: Friday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net Tickets: $15 available through Ticketfly Since the mid ‘80s, Sub Pop Records has specialized in exposing the world to some of music’s most unique artists, ranging from Nirvana to Father John Misty, and King Tuff’s inclusion on the label’s roster seems only natural. King Tuff has found a beautiful musical limbo existing somewhere between the psychedelic sounds of the early ‘70s and today’s indie pop craze. “The Other” is the latest release from King Tuff. This collection of songs plunges listeners into a world of classic psychedelic rock with the occasional indie pop tangent that is reminiscent of the work of Bobby Conn & Glass Gypsies. Azalea City underground band The Shunnarahs should provide the perfect complement to King Tuff. This group’s debut single “Catapult Me” is a stoney trip into the world of classic psychedelic garage and surf rock. Hopefully The Shunnarahs will have a debut album in the near future. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | October 3 - October 9 Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. Grill— Matt Neese Duo, 6p Brickyard— Stolen Faces Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Will the Chill Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell WED. OCT 3 Duo, 2p / Mason Henderson, 5p / Mel Knapp, 5p / The Beau Rivage— The Big Earl Show featuring Dominos Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Big Bluegill— Matt Neese Muddy, 6p / Scott Koehn Duo Blues Tavern— Music w/ Trio, 6p / Davis Nix Band, 10p / Brandon White Duo, Mike 10:15p / Yeah, Probably, Boudreaux’s Cajun 10:30p Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Hard Rock (Center Brickyard— Chad Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Davidson Band Show Cockeyed Charlie’s— Hard Rock (Live) — Music by JJ Strictly Sinatra presents The Cortlandt’s Pizza Rat Pack - Frank, Dean & Pub— Marcus Elizondo, Sammy 7:30p IP Casino (Studio A)— Felix’s— Tropic Flyer Brandon Bennett’s Elvis My Flora-Bama— Wilson Way, 8p Brothers, 2 / Rhonda Hart Listening Room— Greg Duo, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Padilla, Jay Megginson & Bruce Smelley Duo, 10:15p Drew Howard, 8p LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Manci’s— Delta Smoke THURS. OCT 4 Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Blind Dog Mike and the Bluegill— Light Travelers Howlers, 8p Blues Tavern— Marcus Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) & Ebony Music — The Rock Bottom Duo, Boudreaux’s Cajun 6:30p Grill— David Chastang, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) Brickyard— — Joshua Stephen Ward Yellowhammer Duo, 6:30p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Soul Kitchen— The Music by JJ Grass is Dead, 5p Cortlandt’s Pizza Wind Creek Casino— Pub— Bryant Gilley, 8p Clay Underwood, 10p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, Zebra Club— Funkhouse 5p Fever Trio, 9p Felix’s— Jeri Flora-Bama— Jason Justice, 2p / Shea White, 5p / SAT. OCT 6 Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Not The Real Band, But The Real Alchemy— Jamell Richardson, 9p Deal (Mark Sherrill),, 6p / Bluegill— Quintin Berry, Whyte Caps, 10p / Wilson 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p Brothers, 10:15p Blues Tavern— LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p WooTones Manci’s— Camm Lewis Boudreaux’s Cajun Saenger— Blackberry Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p Smoke Veets— Ryan Balthrop, 8p Brickyard— Red Clay Strays & Magnolia Bayou Cockeyed Charlie’s— FRI. OCT 5 Music by M. Beazle Cortlandt’s Pizza Beau Rivage— The Pub— Bryant Gilley, 3p & Beach Boys, 8p 8p Belle Fontaine Dauphin Street Blues Sandbar— Tangerine Co— The Voodoo Fix Station, 9p Dauphins— Mark Pipas, Big Beach Brewing— 5p The Chillbillies, 6:30p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p Flora-Bama— / Adam Holt Duo, 6p Lauren Murphy and the Blues Tavern— Kelly Psychedelics, 1p / Mel Poole & The Swing Set Knapp, 1p / J Hawkins Duo, Boudreaux’s Cajun 2p / Tailgate in the Tent, 2p 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 / Foxy Iguanas, 5p / The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, 6p / Davis Nix Band, 10p / Dallas and Chucky, 10:15p / Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p Listening Room— Brigham Cason, 8p LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p Soul Kitchen— Anderson East, 8p Wind Creek Casino— Clay Underwood, 10p SUN. OCT 7 Big Beach Brewing— The Poarch Ninjas, 4p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Johnny & the Loveseats, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Brickyard— Delta Smoke Dauphins— Roland Cobbs, 11am Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora-Bama— Smokey Otis Duo, 12p / Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / Justin Jeansonne, 2p / Mel Knapp, 4p / Mason Henderson, 5p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Mario Mena, 9p / Dallas and Chucky, 10:15p Listening Room— Chip Herrington Jazz5, 7p LuLu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Manci’s— Mollly Thomas and the Rare Birds MON. OCT 8 Bluegill— Jimmy Lumpkin Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p Felix’s— Bryant Gilley Flora-Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Dallas and Chucky, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15 LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. OCT 9 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell Cockeyed Charlie’s— Music by Jordan Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Rick Whaley Duo, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Bruce Smelley, 10:15p LuLu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

Reconnect with your inner Mister Rogers A FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 mong the many moments that make “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” a balm for the soul and soothing to the senses is the propensity its subject, Mr. Fred Rogers, had for the sound of silence. When this straightforward and beautiful documentary reminds us of Mister Rogers’ many memorable contributions to children’s television, maybe the most enduring, unusual and extremely necessary moment is when he simply sets a time and lets us sit quietly for an entire minute. That alone is a rare thing in life, much less on television. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” shows us the real Fred Rogers who, mercifully, seems to be exactly who he was on television for decades. Trained and ordained as a minister, he felt a call to get into public television because he was disturbed by the commercialism he saw in the burgeoning world of kids’ entertainment, which is adorably quaint when you think about what we watch today. He believed, with an evangelical fervor, children deserved better, and turned that belief into a career that spanned decades and touched millions of lives. To see Fred Rogers from the beginning is to appreciate what an odd career choice television was for a decidedly square man with, let’s be honest, a weird voice. But his authenticity struck a chord with tender young viewers, and that is because his respect for children is so obvious. You might feel nostalgia for the program you loved as a kid, but as an adult watching this documentary, his message of sincere regard for the seriousness of children’s emotions and experiences is profound and very important. From the very first episodes, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” addressed such national events as the Vietnam War, because Mister Rogers felt very strongly that children deserve an explanation for scary events. Rather than condescending, he believed felt children’s feelings were as serious as adults’ feelings, and that’s why children loved him. The puppets were pretty crappy, but the sentiment was very real. Rogers’ personal life is examined through interviews with his wife, children and sister, but the film stops short of a deep dive into their home life. One of his two sons in particular seems conflicted over his upbringing, and states something about the difficulty of living with someone who he says was almost as respected as Jesus Christ. But we get no more gossip from this potentially disgruntled son, and the focus of the film overall is on the public effect of Mister Rogers. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is an unabashed tear-jerker, but it’s not so much manipulative as simply openly emotional. You might start off watching with a sheen of cynicism, but after Fred Rogers looks directly into the camera and tells you the right way to be an adult, it becomes us cynics who seem naïve. He was brave and mature enough to be uncool, constitutionally incapable of irony. After the first run of his show ended production, and after a less successful turn at adult TV programming, Rogers felt compelled to return to his show because he was so outraged that superheroes, of all things, were influencing children and making them jump off buildings to pretend to fly. He plainly felt Mister Rogers was the only one equal to the task of proper instruction of vulnerable youngsters, and says as much. His contempt for mean-spirited, commercial children’s program is actually humbling, and I feel his eyes on me as I snigger alongside my kids to an episode of “Teen Titans, Go!” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” does not really shed new light on the legacy of Mister Rogers — it distills it, and reminds us of the gift of his point of view. You might get excited to hear that familiar trolley ding again, or you may simply appreciate this story of a man who dared to take children seriously, and to consider the enormous value that point of view imparts. Like watching an episode of his show, this documentary is just a decent, quiet, meaningful place to spend a bit of quality time, reflecting on the inherent worth of every person and enjoying that earworm of a song, “It’s such a good feeling to know you’re alive.” It is at once obvious, simple and revolutionary. “Won’t You be My Neighbor?” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 36 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Focus Features / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. From left: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is an exploration of the life, lessons and legacy of iconic children’s television host Fred Rogers. Lady Gaga stars alongside Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born,” Cooper’s directorial debut about a struggling musician who helps a newcomer find fame. NEW THIS WEEK A STAR IS BORN Lady Gaga stars in the remake of the Barbra Streisand movie, both about a rising star and a fading one (Bradley Cooper) and their rocky romance. Cooper also directs. All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater. VENOM Journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is investigating the suspicious experiments of a notorious inventor when his body merges with the alien Venom — leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities Eddie finds so intoxicating. All listed multiplex theaters. BOOK CLUB An ensemble of stars of a certain age (Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen) go through various life and love situations and discuss it with their book club gal pals. Nexus Cinema Dining NOW PLAYING LIFE ITSELF ASSASSINATION NATION AMC Mobile 16 FAHRENHEIT 11/9 All listed multiplex theaters. HELL FEST All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL All listed multiplex theaters. SMALLFOOT All listed multiplex theaters. LITTLE WOMEN AMC Mobile 16 JULIET, NAKED Crescent Theater All listed multiplex theaters. THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS All listed multiplex theaters. A SIMPLE FAVOR Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square THE PREDATOR All listed multiplex theaters. WHITE BOY RICK Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 SEARCHING AMC Mobile 16 THE NUN All listed multiplex theaters. PEPPERMINT Regal Mobile Stadium 18, Nexus Cinema Dining CRAZY RICH ASIANS All listed multiplex theaters. ALPHA All listed multiplex theaters. THE MEG All listed multiplex theaters. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION All listed multiplex theaters.

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

CALENDAR OF EVENTS OCTOBER 3, 2018 - OCTOBER 9, 2018 2018 MOBILE HEART WALK IT’S THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S HEART WALK. JOIN US SATURDAY, OCT. 6, 7:30 A.M. AT USA MOULTON TOWER WHERE WE WILL MARK IN HONOR OF SURVIVORS OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE AND STROKE IN OUR COMMUNITY. TO REGISTER VISIT MOBILEHEARTWALK.ORG. Photo | Courtesy American Heart Association GENERAL INTEREST Coffee with a cop National Coffee with a Cop Day is Wednesday, Oct. 3. The Mobile Police Department will hold its Coffee with a Cop event at Bienville Square from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Community members are invited to come have a cup of coffee with Mobile police officers. Ten65 The fourth annual Ten65 music festival returns to downtown Mobile Oct. 5-6. Free, with VIP and other tickets available. Featuring more than two dozen musical acts on three stages including performances from Big Boi, Walker Hayes, Wet Willie, Mayer Hawthorne and more. This year introduces art and technology aspects. Read our cover story for more information for visit www.tensixtyfive.com. AGP German Unity Day The Alabama Germany Partnership and the Mobile Chamber will host a “Unity Day” in commemoration of German reunification in 1990. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 5-7 p.m. at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information contact 205-943-4772 or director@alabamagermany.org. Watch history come to life The USS Alabama and USS Drum Living History Crew will be aboard ship and sub on Saturday, Oct. 6, for their quarterly drill. The Living History Crew is made up of historical re-enactors who demonstrate life in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Call 256-630-9634 or 251-476-3448, or visit ussalabama.com. Mother/Son Field Day Regions Bank will host a Mother/Son Field Day on Sunday, Oct. 7, 3-5 p.m. at Wilmer Hall Children’s Home (3811 Old Shell Road). Mothers and sons will have a fun-filled afternoon with games, activities and fellowship. For more information call 251-342-4931. Fairhope Outdoor Fall Farmers Market Enjoy live music and a variety of vegetables, herbs, produce, flowers and children’s activities. Hosted by the city of Fairhope, Thursdays, 3-6 p.m. through Nov. 8 in downtown Fairhope. Spanish Fort market days Spanish Fort Market each Saturday through Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to noon, in front of the Spanish Fort Community Center. Fall lunch cruise Take a cruise through the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The two-hour tour departs from the Blakeley dock Friday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets cost $29 for adults, $19 for children 6-12. To reserve call 251-626-0798 or visit the events page at blakeleypark.com. 38 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 End-of-summer pool day Franklin Primary Health Center will have open pool time on Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30-10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon at the J.R. Thomas Wellness, Fitness and Rehabilitation Center, located next to Franklin Medical Mall. Lifeguard will be on duty and pool house facility available. Call Lisa Griggs, 251-432-7189. “Afternoon of Stars” Members of the cast of Mobile Opera’s “The Barber of Seville” will perform their favorite musical selections at the Ben May Library Sunday, Oct. 7, at 3 p.m. Enjoy music and meet the stars over light refreshments following the performance. Admission is free. Call 251-208-7097. Pop-Up Riverside Come enjoy free, family-friendly pop-up events including music, games and other activities Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m., at Cooper Riverside Park. The Oct. 14 event is “Just Add Culture” and the park will be turned into a free mini waterpark with music by DJ Johnny Boy. Visit specialeventsmobile.org. Indoor Market at Central Every Saturday morning during September from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., an indoor market will be held at Central Presbyterian Church (corner of Dauphin and Ann streets). Come shop indoors in air conditioning and #supportlocal artisans, bakers and craftsmen. Email eventsatcentral@gmail.com. Bingo at Via! Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. VIA! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., Mobile, 251-478-3311. FUNDRAISERS 12th annual Wine Fest Join us for “Pour for a Purpose” Oct. 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Cotton Hall (911 Dauphin St.). Wine tastings and heavy hors d’oeuvres with live music by Cooper Trent. Proceeds benefit Catholic Social Services. Tickets cost $75 per person, $125 per couple, available at catholicsocialservicesmobile.com. Chip in for a Cause Join us for the inaugural Chip In for a Cause presented by Coca-Cola Friday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club. The tournament will benefit all three YMCA of South Alabama branches in Mobile County with all proceeds going to the Annual Campaign for Youth, Families and Seniors. Registration and breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; shotgun start at 10 a.m. lunch, goodie bags and T-shirts provided. For more information find us on Facebook at @ Moorer YMCA.

Dog River Fishing Tournament Dog River Clearwater Revival will host its fall fishing tournament based from the River Shack Restaurant and Oyster Bar, under the Dog River Bridge. Come enjoy a family event with proceeds benefiting DRCR’s mission to improve the water quality of and access to Dog River and its tributaries. Saturday, Oct. 6, lines in at 6 a.m. Visit www.dogriver.org. Alligators and Ale 5K The event begins Saturday, Oct. 6, at Alligator Alley at 6:30 a.m. with the 5K and Fun Run races, followed by the ceremony. Action picks back up with a live feeding with our alligators and cornhole tournament. Tickets are $20 per person and include two beers, football on the big screens, cornhole, food and unlimited ale. Sponsored by Bryant Bank, proceeds go to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama to build a ballpark including handicap ballfields in Summerdale/Loxley. 2018 Mobile Heart Walk It’s the 25th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk. Join us Saturday, Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m. at USA Moulton Tower where we will mark in honor of survivors of cardiovascular disease and stroke in our community. To register visit MobileHeartWalk.org. “Dinner in the Square” On Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. the DeTonti Square Historic District Neighborhood Association will hold its second annual “Dinner in the Square” fundraiser at 257 N. Jackson St. This event will include dinner, local craft beer and a raffle with prizes. All are invited to attend and learn more about the DeTonti Historic District. Tickets cost $75 each with all proceeds benefiting the DeTonti Square Historic District Neighborhood Association. Contact DeTontiSquare@gmail.com to purchase tickets. “Bras across the ‘Caus’way” 5K Come join us for an event directly benefiting our own local heroes fighting breast cancer Sunday, Oct. 7, 4-7 p.m. at Battleship Park. All participants will receive a complimentary race T-shirt. The Ta-Ta Tasteoff begins at 4 p.m. with food, beer, drinks and music. Admission is $10. The Fun Run and 5K Race will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit breast cancer patients at Providence Hospital. Contact Robi Jones, 251-266-2852 or rjones@ ascension.org. “A Night Honoring Heroes” University Hospital, along with title sponsor the University of South Alabama Foundation, will host “A Night Honoring Heroes” Oct. 11 at the Mobile Convention Center, 5:30-9 p.m. The gala honors first responders, physicians, nurses and other health care professionals who provide healing care to patients who live and work in the Gulf Coast region. The gala will benefit University Hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Center. Visit usahealthsystem.com ultimate off-trail adventure in MacGillivray Freeman Films’ “National Parks Adventure” narrated by Robert Redford. Visit exploreum.com. ARTS WORKSHOPS “Godspell” at USA Theatre USA will open its 2018-19 season with the musical “Godspell.” The production runs Oct. 4-6 with 7:30 p.m. performances at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the USA campus. Contact USA Theatre & Dance office, 251-460-6305. Identity Theft: A Recovery Plan The University of South Alabama Libraries and Regions Bank will hold a workshop Thursday, Oct. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Ben May Library. Registration strongly encouraged. Email jsigler@mplonline.org or call 251-208-7078 or 251-208-7085. Free Baldwin Pops Concert Sunday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. the Baldwin Pops Concert Band will perform selections from “West Side Story” and other compositions at Henry George Park in Fairhope. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic supper. Free, sponsored by the Fairhope Single Tax Colony. Contact baldwinpops.com or search Facebook for Baldwin Pops Band. The band will also perform at the Orange Beach Library Green on Canal Road on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. MUSEUMS “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” The secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs” at Exploreum Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman narrates the IMAX® 3D documentary “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs,” the incredible true story of nature’s greatest explorers — lemurs. Visit exploreum.com. “National Parks Adventure” at Exploreum A trio of adventurers’ quest to experience America’s wildest, most historic and most naturally beautiful places becomes the Baldwin group’s events seek to bridge racial divides BY JOHN MULLEN Path to Peace, an ecumenical effort to fight racism in Baldwin County, is planning two events for Sunday, Oct. 7, in Spanish Fort and Foley. The first will be 3-4:30 p.m. at Foley United Methodist Church’s Spirit Building on North Pine Street, in a “Christian Witness for Racial Harmony.” At 4 p.m. the “That They May Be One” event will kick off at the Spanish Fort Civic Center in a call to build “a stepping stone to lasting friendships beyond racial boundaries.” The events come on the heels of reports of Ku Klux Klan activities in Silverhill, where flyers recruiting KKK neighborhood watches and business cards appeared seeking members. “I think they sent some flyers out or something really not very Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. Medicare Open Enrollment seminars The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging/SHIP to offer free seminars Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, to better understand Medicare choices. Locations and dates include: Newhouse Park & Community Center (2960 Alston Drive) Oct. 10 or Nov. 16; Stott Park Community Center (2150 Demetropolis Road) Oct. 5, Oct. 26 or Nov. 30; Laun Park & Community Center (5401 Windmill Drive) Oct. 5 or Nov. 2; and Mitternight Park & Community Center (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive) Nov. 9. Call 251-208-1610. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, baldwincountyal.gov. Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. far from my home,” Clyde Jones, one of the Path to Peace organizers, said. “They’re active so we have to be even more active.” Nolan Donald, senior pastor of the Foley United Methodist Church, said the event will include a picnic lunch provided by area businesses and cooked up by officers of the Foley Police Department. “The origin for Path to Peace came out several years ago when there was a lot of police shootings and shootings of African-Americans,” Donald said. “The birth of it was law enforcement folks and our black citizens saying, ‘We don’t want that to be the case here. We want unity here.’” Jones, associate pastor of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Daphne, is helping organize the Spanish Fort event. He has been involved with Path to Peace since its inaugural event in 2016. “It was established to try to bring the different churches together and different cultures and races together and try to reach beyond those racial boundaries,” Jones said. “The Oct. 7 event is a collaboration of many different churches coming together. Pastor Joe Johnson of Mount Hebron Ministries in Mobile will Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday, townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit cofairhope.com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., cityoffoley.org Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., gulfshoresal.gov. Mobile City Council: Tuesdays at Government Plaza, 205 Government St. Pre-council meeting begins at 9 a.m.; council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., cityofmobile.org. Mobile Planning Commission: First and third Thursdays at 2 p.m., 205 Government St., urban.cityofmobile.org. Orange Beach City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 5 p.m., 4099 Orange Beach Blvd., cityoforangebeach.com. Prichard City Council: Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 216 E. Prichard Ave., thecityofprichard.org. Satsuma City Council: First and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. City Hall, 5464 Old Highway 43, 251-675-1440. Semmes City Council: First and third Tuesday. Work sessions start at 3 p.m., regular council meeting at 4 p.m. Semmes City Council Chambers, 7875 Moffett Road Unit #C, 251-649-8811. be the speaker. It will be worshipping, fellowship and eating. That always brings people together.” Jones said the first event in 2016 was a success but there have been no events since. He hopes to rekindle the effort with events this Sunday. “I’m excited about the organization and I’m excited about the guests that we have coming up,” Jones said. “I’m sorry it took us two years to get it done because we had a great event in Daphne in 2016, so I’m looking forward to this one. We tried to get as many people together as possible.” Donald said he is glad the group is expanding from the Eastern Shore and wants to join with law enforcement to encourage understanding between races and cultures. “Pastors from South Baldwin County had been involved in that event in Daphne and they thought we ought to be able to bring that to South Baldwin County, too,” Donald said. “I joined with other clergy, law enforcement officials and interested folks in the community working to bring what they had seen on the Eastern Shore to South Baldwin County, too.” O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Kittrell to join national baseball coaches hall of fame BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY S going 23-14 overall. At USA, his baseball teams finished with a winning record 25 times during his tenure and won 40 or more games on 14 occasions while advancing to within one win of making a College World Series appearance in six seasons. Fourteen of his South Alabama teams ended the year ranked in the top 30 of either the Baseball America or Collegiate Baseball final polls. He was named the region coach of the year by the ABCA twice, and was voted the SBC Coach of the Year six times in addition to being named the all-time head coach on the league’s 30th anniversary team in 2006. During his tenure, Kittrell had 22 student-athletes earn All-America honors, 41 all-region selections and 79 individuals who received all-conference honors (including five SBC Players of the Year and one Pitcher of the Year). Kittrell also coached a pair of Academic All-Americans. More than 100 Jaguars played in the professional ranks following the conclusion of their careers under Kittrell, including 17 who would go on to reach the Major Leagues. Former Jags who played under Kittrell and achieved success in the majors include Luis Gonzalez — who provided the game-winning hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks in game seven of the 2001 World Series — and 2011 World Series and National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player David Freese, as well as All-Stars Lance Johnson and Jon Lieber. Additionally, Juan Pierre finished 10th in voting for the National League’s MVP in 2004 while Adam Lind was 15th in the vote for the 2009 American League MVP. Marlon Anderson, Mike Mordecai and Turner Ward all played in the majors for 10 or more years. Photo | University of South Alabama teve Kittrell is being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place during the 75th annual ABCA convention on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas. Kittrell coached baseball for 29 seasons, 28 of those at South Alabama, and finished with a career record of 1,084-663-1. At USA, Kittrell helped lead the Jaguars to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, 14 Sun Belt Conference regular season and division titles, and eight league tournament championships. In 1983, he served as head baseball coach at Spring Hill College and led the Badgers to a 33-19 record. “I’m extremely honored,” Kittrell said. “I served on the ABCA All-American committee for seven years, and I found out firsthand how well-run of an organization it is and how respected it is around the country. As a coach, you’re only going in [the Hall of Fame] because of your assistant coaches and players and the hard-work ethic and talent they had. “I’m deeply humbled and very appreciative that I’m going in next to some guys who I coached against: Skip Bertman, Ron Polk, Ron Fraser, Jim Morris, Mike Martin. I’m going in with a bunch of pretty good coaches, so I feel very honored and thankful to my assistant coaches and players who helped me along the way. Coach [Eddie] Stanky most of all, because without playing for him at South Alabama — that’s where I decided to become a coach because I learned so much from him and I wanted to relay the information I learned from him and make it as much fun as he did for me.” Joining Kittrell in the 2019 Hall of Fame class are Joe Carbone (Ohio), Gary “Bo” Collins (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville), Ron Davini (Corona del Sol High School in Arizona), Pat Doyle (San Joaquin Delta College in California), Dave Grant (Glendale Community College in Arizona) and Scott Pickler (Cypress College in California). A 1971 USA graduate, Kittrell still holds the program record for four-year players with a career .368 batting average. He was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993, and into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. His No. 3 jersey was retired by South Alabama in 2016 following his retirement at USA at the conclusion of the 2011 season. Last year, Kittrell stepped in to serve as head coach for the Spring Hill softball team just before the season got underway. He led the Badgers to an impressive 18-1 record in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference while Former University of South Alabama baseball coach Steve Kittrell will be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January. the permit. Once the permit is accepted, they will receive an email with the hunt details. The M. Barnett Lawley FWFTA consists of 4,300 acres in Hale County and is managed as a nature preserve and recreation area. To register for a hunt, visit publichunts.dcnr.alabama.gov during the registration period listed. Youth deer hunt dates are Nov. 21 or 28; Dec. 1, 26 or 29; and Jan. 9, 12, 16, 19, 23 or 30. Special youth hunt dates set Youth duck hunt dates are Dec. 1, 26 or 29 and Jan. 9, 12, 16, 19 or 23. The State Lands Division of the Alabama Department If you have questions about the hunt details or registration process, call Evan of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has announced the youth deer and duck hunt schedules for the M. Lawrence with the ADCNR State Lands Division at 334-242-3484, or email Barnett Lawley Forever Wild Field Trial Area (FWFTA) in Evan.Lawrence@dcnr.alabama.gov. Hale County. The hunts will take place late, from NovemUSA track team recognized ber 2018 through January 2019. The University of South Alabama has earned the Sun Belt Conference men’s Registration will close Oct. 14. Hunters will be selected by way of a computerized, random drawing after registra- track and field 2017-18 Team GPA Award. This is the Jaguars’ fifth consecutive conference academic award. tion closes. The program earned a cumulative 3.27 GPA for the academic year, up from Registration for the FWFTA youth hunts is only available to parents or adults who are at least 21 years old and an overall 3.22 during the 2016-17 season. The men’s track and field team finhave a Conservation ID number. A hunting license is not ished fourth at the indoor Sun Belt Championships in February with 76 points required at the time of registration. However, if selected and tied for seventh at the outdoor conference meet after scoring 61 points. during the random draw, entrants must have a valid hunt- Seven Jaguars received all-conference honors at the indoor meet. The Sun Belt issued Team GPA Awards to 10 member institutions across 16 ing license to accept the hunt permit. Those selected for a hunt will receive an email asking them to validate/accept sponsored sports. 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Doing right thing almost cost Clemson shot at national championship BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER C lemson coach Dabo Swinney did the right thing. wished to be part of the team. And it almost cost him and his team a shot at the The news of him leaving broke in the Greenville News, national championship. with him telling the newspaper: Four games into the season, Swinney decided it “I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future. I was was time to make a change at quarterback. He had senior just going to control what I could control and try to make Kelly Bryant, who had won 17 of his 19 starts and led the the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just Tigers to the national semifinals last season. But the Tigers don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot. I’ve never been a were exposed in their national semifidistraction. I’ve never been in trouble nal loss to Alabama. with anything. To me, it was kind of The message was clear. Brya slap in the face.” ant is plenty good enough to win a Maybe it’s a generational thing, lot of games for Clemson, but he’s but it’s hard to not pass judgment on probably not good enough to excel Bryant for not delivering that mesFOR NOW, THE KEY POINT against the elite teams. sage in person. Trevor Lawrence has the raw TO TAKE AWAY IS THAT With Swinney breaking the news ability to compete against those elite to Bryant before the fifth game of HURTS DECIDED TO REteams. He’s only a true freshman, so the season, he knew he was allowing it remains to be seen if he can actuBryant the opportunity to use 2018 as MAIN TRUE TO HIS TEAMally live up to that task. But at least a redshirt year before transferring to MATES WHEN HE LOST HIS with Lawrence there’s a chance. another school and playing next seaSo, four games into this season, son. As a recent Clemson graduate, JOB TO A MORE TALENTED Swinney took the extraordinary step he won’t have to sit out a year. of calling Bryant into his office and Swinney knew all of this before AND YOUNGER PLAYER. telling him Lawrence was going to he told Bryant of his decision. It be the starting quarterback. That was would have been so much easier to Sunday before the Syracuse game. tell him one week later, after Bryant Swinney gave Bryant the day off on Monday to digest the had burned his opportunity to redshirt and play elsewhere. disappointing news. On Tuesday, Bryant again didn’t show But that’s not how Swinney operates. He didn’t want Bryup for practice. ant to leave, but he wanted to make sure that decision was Bryant texted Swinney to let him know he no longer up to the player. 44 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Swinney chose the ethical route, and he was almost rewarded with an embarrassing loss. Clemson moved forward with the most talented true freshman quarterback in the country. What could go wrong? What could go wrong did go wrong, as Lawrence suffered an injury Saturday against Syracuse. The Tigers trailed 23-20 when they finally scored the winning touchdown with 41 seconds remaining. Redshirt freshman Chase Brice was forced to lead the comeback after starting the week as the thirdstring quarterback. Clemson is good enough to win at Wake Forest this week and against a very weak schedule the rest of the way. Lawrence will no doubt be back before the championship run begins, which is all that really matters. But the whole episode brings into focus an issue that was never anticipated. The unintended consequences of the new rule that allows players to redshirt after playing in four games is that more and more upperclassmen are using the rule as a path to free agency. I was among those who thought Alabama’s Jalen Hurts would take that path. I was wrong to underestimate what a good young man and good teammate he is. Just because his dad made some unfortunate comments about his son becoming the “biggest free agent in college football history,” there was no reason to believe Hurts was anything less than what he’s always been since he arrived in Tuscaloosa. Hurts could still transfer after the season and be able to play for at another school next season. But that discussion can wait until after Alabama’s attempted championship run. For now, the key point to take away is that Hurts decided to remain true to his teammates when he lost his job to a more talented and younger player. Bryant chose a different path. No matter what happens next season, Hurts will leave Tuscaloosa as a celebrated Crimson Tide legend. Bryant leaves Clemson spewing bitter comments on his way out. Two guys who had previously shown nothing but class on and off the field handled their situations differently. As a result, Alabama has the best backup quarterback in the country, while Clemson is left to hope Lawrence gets back on the field quickly and can remain healthy and productive for a team that has all the other pieces to be a national championship contender. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station.

O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

SPORTS EXTRA Mobile Bar Foundation prepares for third annual Tri the Gulf BY JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER Bryan Comber, 80 cents of every dollar collected goes to organizations “with a nexus to the legal community.” Some of the organizations that have benefited in the past include Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama, the South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program, Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama, the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile, Legal Services Alabama and the Drug Education Council, among others. By distributing the proceeds through a grant system, Comer said, the foundation is able to make a tangible impact in the community by addressing the specific needs of those The 16.7-mile cycle portion of Tri the Gulf includes a jaunt over the organizations. “The money we’re raising is having a direct impact on Dauphin Island Bridge. the community, particularly for those who might not be able to afford legal assistance or representation,” Comer $210 for relay teams. Additional fees are applied for registrations submitted after said. “For instance, Legal Services Alabama didn’t have that cutoff date. computers for some of the lawyers who were having to go Juan Ortega, an attorney in Mobile and former member of the Mobile Bar Asto Monroe County to represent people in foreclosure cases, sociation’s executive committee, has helped organize Tri the Gulf since it started. and we were able to provide those.” He told Lagniappe organizers are also continuing to look for volunteers, a crucial When the 2008 financial crisis made the foundation’s mission challenging, Mobile County Probate Judge Don Da- part of any large event. While certified lifeguards, rescue crews, U.S. Coast Guard swimmers and vis floated the idea of hosting a triathlon fundraiser in 2016. the Mobile County Sheriff’s Flotilla will be on hand for the event, Ortega said A triathlete himself, Davis knew there was an interest and volunteers are still needed before, during and after the race itself. Organizers are knew of other successful races it could be modeled after. hoping to round up at least 200 by race day. “There was not a triathlon in Mobile County proper, so “Even though this is a relatively short distance, there’s a lot of ground to cover we embarked on this three years ago,” Davis recalled. “So far, it has been very successful, and we’ve been able to ramp because this isn’t around a quarter-mile track. Geographically, we’re kind of stationed on at least on half the island at some points,” Ortega said. “We’ve got to up the charitable giving of the foundation significantly over have people in the water monitoring the swimmers or out watching to make sure the last two years.” More than 200 racers from at least 13 states have already no one has fallen or has gotten hurt [on the bike and run courses].” Volunteers and racers can register or find more information at trithegulf. signed up for this year’s event. The deadline to register will continue through 8 a.m., Oct. 15, at $100 for individuals and racesonline.com. 46 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy Mobile Bar Foundation T he Mobile Bar Foundation is gearing up for what it hopes will be another successful year for its primary charitable fundraiser, Tri the Gulf, a sprint triathlon set on scenic Dauphin Island Saturday, Oct. 20. The third annual Tri the Gulf will take participants throughout the barrier island beginning with a 600-yard swim into the Gulf from the Isle Dauphine Golf Club. Racers will then transition to bicycles for a 16.7-mile ride across most of the barrier island and over the Dauphin Island Bridge, and, finally, finish the event with a 3.25mile run course. A sprint triathlon isn’t as grueling as a traditional triathlon, but Tri the Gulf has been well attended in the past. A USA Triathlon-sanctioned event, Tri the Gulf is listed on several national registries, and as a result has attracted participants from throughout the U.S. In 2016, more than 300 participants came together on Dauphin Island for the inaugural event, which generated more than $71,000. Last year, 254 people participated, and the foundation raised roughly $66,000, which was distributed via grants to a number of community organizations. While a significant portion of those proceeds have come from registration fees, there are more than 40 local sponsors that make the event possible, including the Mobile Sports Authority and this year’s presenting sponsor, Infirmary Health Systems Inc. This year’s race will have seven separate categories based on age, skill level, size and experience, and awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each division. The foundation acts as the charitable arm of the Mobile Bar Association, and Tri the Gulf has been its most successful fundraising endeavor by far. According to President

STYLE HOROSCOPES DOWNTOWN’S FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — With the pending closing of the Oakleigh House Museum, you’ll have to find a new meeting location for your Southern Authors, Folding Fans and Sweet Tea Appreciation Club, SAFFSTA for short. Your Ten65 priority is finding out who has the missing Party Animal costume. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — There’s no reason to climb the corporate ladder to earn a six-figure salary, just aim for a midlevel appointment in Mayor Stimpson’s administration. Your Ten65 priority is rocking an outfit like the kid in Big Boi’s music video for “All Night.” SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — Now that the “circle game” has been interpreted as a white power symbol and yearbooks are scrutinized for evidence of personal morality, the only job you’re ethically qualified for is president of the United States. Your Ten65 priority is to avoid being knocked unconscious by a wayward aircraft in the drone races. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Not exactly sympathetic with residents of Olde Towne Daphne over potential residential development, you would be more outraged there is a Popeye’s Chicken in the neighborhood instead of a Church’s. Your Ten65 priority is to turn the clock back to 2008 at Top of the Orange’s performance. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Even if you’re a Davidson High School student who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, you will still barely pass a challenging editing test using copy sourced from certain Lagniappe freelance writers. Your Ten65 priority is supporting the local artists in Ryan Park. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Inspired by the film “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” you’ll permanently relocate to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in an effort to tune out the political and social realities of the U.S. in 2018. Your Ten65 priority is to sing and dance along to Mayer Hawthorne’s “The Walk.” ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Just when you thought grown men making virally bad decisions would be inadvisable, a USA student was expelled for hanging a noose on campus. What’s next? Kanye praising Trump? Oh wait … Your Ten65 priority is to show a tourist the attractions of downtown Mobile. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Feeling better about your personal safety with Bill Cosby in prison, you can finally enjoy a Jell-O Pudding Pop without remorse. Your Ten65 priority is to patronize the businesses downtown and show some love to service industry employees. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — You will don your tunic and jump in your chariot to celebrate “Roman Festivals” with the Mobile Symphony Orchestra. Afterward, enjoy a Hot & Ready® pizza from Little Ceasar’s. Your Ten65 priority is helping Wet Willie be embraced by a new generation of fans. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Trying to become the most bougie pet owner on Instagram, you consider preparing daily nine-course meals for your dog. Your Ten65 priority is to have a great time wherever you are. LEO (7/23-8/23) — Seeing an obvious missed opportunity during Urban Emporium’s Grilled Cheese Meltdown Oct. 11, you apply for an expedited permit to host Mobile’s inaugural Tomato Soup Boil in Bienville Square the same day. Your Ten65 priority is to not get trapped in the traffic on the festival’s namesake corridors. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Recognizing a smart long-term investment, you purchase coastal property in Mississippi, realizing it’s the beneficiary of all the sand eroding from Dauphin Island. Your Ten65 priority is greet Jake Peavy by saying, “Hey there, slugger.” ANSWERS FROM PAGE 40 O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 47

STYLE BOOZIE Little star steals show at Callaghan’s BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY A s we have all been yelling and screaming at our friends and family members about congressional hearings for the next Supreme Court justice all week, my spies have been out and about collecting stories of happiness, as I think we all deserve something a little lighter to nibble on this week! Think about hummingbirds and butterflies. The spies noted seeing many of those flying around town this week too, but they weren’t doing anything scandalous, so I didn’t include anything about them — although I did hear a couple of hummingbirds in Midtown were hitting some feeders a little heavy — such crackheads! Anyway, sit back, turn off the cable news, ignore the Twitter and enjoy! It’s all going to be OK! Here you go, daddy A “Quintessential Mobilian” in Paris The very deserving 2018 Nappie Award winner for “Quintessential Mobilian,” Suzanne “Suey” Cleveland, is celebrating her 80th birthday in the City of Lights. Before her departure for Paris, friends and family gathered at The Cheese Cottage on St. Louis Street last Saturday to send her off in style. She had two beautiful pink cakes — one of which was designed to look like an Azalea Trail Maid, as Suzanne was once the queen of the Azalea Trail. Our Parisian spies have already spotted her at the Moulin Rouge and walking through the Red Light District. Gasp! So Suzanne! We hope our Quintessential Mobilian has a wonderful trip. Happy birthday and safe travels home! Still available! It seems the caskets available for sale from the back of a pickup truck in Eight Mile (which we discussed here a few weeks ago) are still available on Facebook Marketplace. Just a reminder: they are $1,000 each. Still no word on if they are used or not, but it seems if you are shop- 48 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Boozie Spy Last Sunday night, John Milham’s Inner Mission Band played at Callaghan’s. The band, a relatively new incarnation of seasoned musicians, features some of our area’s best players, with Rick Hirsch on guitar, Leon Brown on trumpet, Ryan Razino on sax, Sean Peterson on bass, Symone French lending her amazing voice on vocals, and of course, Milham on the drums. We hear the house was packed for the show, naturally. Considering the level of talent playing together, that is hardly surprising! But despite all of this stellar talent, we hear it was Milham’s youngest daughter, Arden, who stole the show. While the drummer/daddy was playing a song named for her, “Arden’s Garden,” she decided he might need an extra stick, so she walked right up and handed him one. I think there was a collective, “Awwwwww!” from all who witnessed it. One of the patrons caught it on her phone and a video made the rounds on social media, where the “awwwwing” continued. We have to point out that Arden is the niece of none other than our world-famous Lagniappe cuisine editor, Andy MacDonald, who is also known to play a mean string or six with his own band Fat Man Squeeze. Perhaps little Arden will follow in her family’s very musical footsteps. The 2018 Nappie Award winning “Quintessential Mobilian” Suzanne Cleveland is celebrating her 80th birthday in Paris. ping for a casket that is a little friendlier on the budget, there are folks building wooden coffins in Cantonment and Biloxi in the $300 range. Who knew? Just to let you know, FPPU is not available on this item. And no try-ons! (I’m guessing here.) Well kids, that’s all I got this time. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ daddy lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

F U T U R E S H O C K O c t o b e r 3 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 9 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 49

