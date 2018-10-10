Lagniappe: October 10 - 16, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8

GOING POSTAL Special Counsel in Washington, D.C., arguing that the federal Hatch Act prevented me from running. The Office of Special Counsel determined that I was eligible to run for an open seat To the Editor: in the Alabama House of Representatives. After a thorough I read with great interest your Sept. 26th commentary on investigation, the Office of Special Counsel found that the comthe Mobile Housing Board and was appalled that you would plaint was without merit, in part, because all of my salary was publish such inaccurate information, albeit your opinion. Even not paid with federal funds. Therefore, there were no violations though I have not worked at MHB for over nine (9) months, you made many references to me in an apparent attempt to hurt of the Hatch Act and I was free to run for office. The ruling, which you barely reported in comparison to your earlier stories, my good name, and hurt my chances of being re-elected to represent the good citizens of State House District 97. While we was provided in writing. Lagniappe’s mischaracterization of the may disagree on many of the issues, I am disappointed that you opinion is indeed troubling. Lagniappe: In the wake of HUD’s investigation, Vaughn skewed, and in some cases, misrepresented the facts, merely to also argued Clarke’s signature wasn’t on anything regarding make a point. Although there were many inaccuracies in your Seltzer’s selection and she wasn’t involved in any way. HUD’s column, six (6) statements are especially egregious. I have report bluntly stated, “We determined that the nonprofit particioutlined them below. pates in the procurement of the Housing Board’s contractors.” Lagniappe: HUD’s investigation was particularly rough Clarke – Fact Checker: Lagniappe’s statement is misleading. on State Rep. Adline Clarke, who served as MDE’s vice A review of the documents and interview of witnesses by the president. It pointed out that she had a conflict of interest in OIG clearly showed that I did not see, review or rate proposals awarding a multimillion-dollar contract to a company owned from General Contractors to repair MHB apartments. I did not by her half-brother. Clarke – Fact Checker: Your statement is false. First, HUD’s oversee any of their work. The clear inference of your statement was that HUD found that I participated in the selection, Office of Inspector General (OIG) never said I awarded any supervision or payment of Superior Masonry. This is false and contract to Superior Masonry (a company owned by my halfbrother). To the contrary, HUD noted that maintenance contracts is not supported by anything in the OIG Report. The purported reference to the OIG Report had nothing to do with the maintedid not come under my purview, nor under the purview of nance contracts, but was made when discussing the relationship Mobile Development Enterprises (MDE), my employer until of MDE to MHB. Dec. 31, 2017. Mobile Housing Board awarded the contract. I Lagniappe: Clarke quietly retired from the position this past had nothing to do with the contract and properly disclosed my April and was lauded for her service. She now faces a re-elecrelationship with Superior Masonry. I did not approve any of its work, performed no day-to-day supervision, did not approve tion challenge in November. Clarke – Fact Checker: My retirement was effective Dec. payment, or participate financially with Superior Masonry. Your 31, 2017. In early December, I informed the MHB Board of suggestion that I awarded the contract is factually wrong. Commissioners and new executive director that I would retire MHB actually awarded three (3) contracts to companies at the end of 2017. I spent the prior six (6) months assisting to repair apartments, in addition to an internal MHB team of with an agency reorganizational plan that included a reduction maintenance workers. I did not serve on the panel that sein staff. lected the companies. Although my relationship with Superior I am very proud of the work I did for Mobile Development Masonry was clearly disclosed, HUD stated that MHB should Enterprises. I worked countless hours for the sake of MHB have obtained a waiver before awarding the contract to Superior residents and the agency. It was an honor and a privilege Masonry. MHB disagreed, relying on the language of the reguto serve them. The Board recognized these contributions in lation that said it did not apply to maintenance contracts. HUD April. It is interesting that Lagniappe also notes that I am up ignored the language, MHB’s arguments, and found fault with for re-election in November 2018. This fact has nothing to do the maintenance contract award. with MHB and was clearly inserted in an effort to negatively Lagniappe: Clarke and Seltzer were also listed with the influence potential voters. Alabama Secretary of State’s Office as incorporating Sun Belt Lagniappe: People like Adline Clarke are allowed to slip off Structures together in 1986. and retire rather than face any real scrutiny, and lack of inforClarke – Fact Checker: Sun Belt Structures was incorpomation from MHB facilitates that. rated by another member of our family some 32 years ago, but Clarke – Fact Checker: Lagniappe’s statement is false. My never actually operated. It was not awarded any contract with retirement was a personal decision. I announced my retirement to MHB and is irrelevant to the OIG investigation or its findings. those whom I had the honor of supervising, after first informing Lagniappe: Clarke’s initial run for the State House was the executive staff and Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners. tainted by questions of whether she would be “double dipping” It was an honor for me to attend the April 2018 meeting of the as an MHB employee working in the Legislature, but she and Board of Commissioners to receive a retirement resolution and Vaughn got clearance for her by claiming she worked for MDE plaque, which the Board customarily presents to retirees. and it was separate, something that turned out to be untrue. The OIG completed its report in 2016 and, after delving into Clarke – Fact Checker: Lagniappe’s statement is totally my professional and personal background, it found no basis false. In 2013, at the request of a gentleman who had an ax to to effect by employment. Your attacks on my character are grind with MHB, a complaint was filed with the U.S. Office of Clarke takes issue with column 4 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 unfounded. I hope they do not stem from your publication’s inability to get the State Legislature to change the law governing the publication of legal notices in newspapers to suit Lagniappe, or my personal decision not to advertise in your publication. That would be a travesty for an organization that purports to be a newspaper. Adline C. Clarke Dist. 97 State Representative Editor’s notes: From HUD’s OIG report: “We also determined that Mobile Development Enterprises participated in the procurement of Superior Masonry. Its procurement activities included evaluation and selection, and upon selection it worked directly with Superior Masonry to ensure the quality and completion of the task order items. Furthermore, the senior vice president of Mobile Development Enterprises (Clarke) signed the Mobile Development Enterprises contract with the Housing Board that agrees to all construction management activities, including those related to vacancy reduction, which were subsequently carried out by Superior Masonry. The senior vice president’s (Clarke) relationship with the owner of Superior Masonry, and the relationship of the Housing Board and Mobile Development Enterprises create the appearance of a conflict of interest.” This conflict required MHB to repay HUD $1.2 million in federal funds. The entire OIG report can be read at https://www. hudoig.gov/sites/default/files/documents/2016-AT-1010.pdf Also, an Attorney General’s Opinion ruled Lagniappe to be a newspaper of public record in 2016 and this newspaper has been selling public notice/legal advertising for nearly two years now. Job interview feedback Rob, Just wanted to acknowledge your creative use of a fictionalized job interview to show us how almost anything can be taken to a degree of virtual insanity. Finding something wrong with someone is easier than focusing on everything they’ve done that is beneficial to themselves and to other people. If a human resource manager for company XYZ has a preconceived bias about the person s/he is interviewing, and s/he wants to prove the righteousness of the bias, then rationalizing and selecting (“cherry-picking”) those questions that might have absolutely nothing to do with the applicant’s qualifications can be a very clever way that companies use to discriminate and avoid being accused of breaking the law. It never ceases to amaze me how creative some corporations are when it comes to finding deceptive and manipulative tactics that are used to discard those applicants who don’t fit the image that a personnel manager has in mind. Identity politics has become so pandemic today that it is apparently difficult for some people to appreciate the beauty, truth, and goodness in our lives. Are we sacrificing the soul of America in a bid for power over the lives of Americans? John C. Davis

BAYBRIEF | GULF SHORES Easing the hurt GULF SHORES GETS $37.3 MILLION IN RESTORE ACT FUNDING I BY JOHN MULLEN “ thought we were dead with all that [oil] on there,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said of the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. “Visitors and locals couldn’t go fishing, you couldn’t go in the water, you were afraid to eat the fish and you didn’t want to walk on the beach because there was oil everywhere.” But now the oil spill also giveth in the form of $37.3 million of Restore Act money to fund projects in Gulf Shores. There will be $5.9 million for the Little Lagoon restoration project, and the big one is $21.9 million for part of the project to widen Canal Road to five lanes from Gulf Shores to Alabama Route 161 in Orange Beach and other improvements along the roadway. Perhaps the most unique and most closely related to the oil spill is a $9.7 million project to build the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability. It will be developed with the help of Jean Michel Cousteau and the Ocean Futures Society. Craft said he and city leaders saw one of the parameters for applying for Restore Act money was ecotourism, a growing segment of the tourist industry nationwide. “It’s fostering more tourism through ecotourism and that’s become something that’s very important in the tourism world,” Craft said. “Growing our ecotourism is diversifying us.” Craft’s daughter, Libby Erickson, works for the Cousteau Society and started with them on Catalina Island off the coast of California. She now does the same job with Cousteau in Hawaii, helping run an ecotourism camp there. On Catalina, she was part of the Catalina Environmental Leadership Program working for Travis Langen. The city recently agreed to pay Langen $25,000 to come to Gulf Shores for the rest of the year to set up the plan, facilities and activities for the ecotourism center. Part of Langen’s job, city documents say, will be to establish relationships with state park staff and Valor Hospitality, operators of the new state park lodge. The center hopes to utilize facilities in the park as part of its education programs until the center’s buildings are complete in 2020. Construction is underway now in Gulf State Park on a learning campus, and Gulf Shores officials hope to use its facilities to start the new program in fall 2019. “We’ve got to go through the camp and let him figure out what are our learning opportunities and what are we going to teach,” Craft said. “And what is here that would be fascinating, interesting and informative to everybody who does this. He’s coming in to start exploring the park himself. He’s been through it multiple times with me.” Craft said the oil spill made city leaders fully understand the importance of the environment to the coastal economy. “When [the oil spill] happened, nobody came,” he said. “People come because of the beach, because of the waters, because of the fishing, because of the seafood. Primarily we are an environmental tourism destination if you look at it that way, and I do. And I really recognize how important it is to protect it better than we have.” BAYBRIEF | GULF SHORES ‘Run like hell’ GULF SHORES RESIDENTS VENT AFTER APARTMENT SITE PLAN APPROVED R BY JOHN MULLEN esidents reacted angrily Oct. 3 as the Gulf Shores Planning Commission approved a site plan in a 6-3 vote for a 206-unit apartment complex in their neighborhood. “Thanks a lot, guys,” one man said. A woman from the back said “run like hell” in reference to a city email from Planning Commission Robert Steiskal to other commission members and city staffers. The residents’ group received the emails via a Freedom of Information request that contained planning commission emails, including one with the agenda for the specially called meeting to revisit the site plan. Item 6 on the agenda in that email stated: “Quick adjournment and ‘Run Like Heck.’” Voting to approve the site plan were Steiskal, Hartly Brokenshaw, Pete Vakakes, Larry Parris, Jim Eberlein and Billy Eubank. Voting against were Philip Harris, Frank Malone and Jennifer Guthrie. Neighbors surrounding the 10-acre parcel have been protesting the plan for Regency Place since it first received approval in June. Resident Bob Scidmore of Regency Club condos west of the planned project said he thought the city failed the residents by approving the site plan. “The Planning Commission acted irresponsibly and against the interest of residents by throwing out recommendations made by the Planning and Zoning Department, including one that was made specifically to insure public safety,” Scidmore said. “The developer refused to accept reasonable conditions recommended by the city Planning and Zoning Department because it would cost them money to do so, thus clearly putting profits ahead of neighbors and residents.” City staff recommended the entrance driveway be moved north in alignment with the Regency Club driveway and also to create a bigger buffer between the project and The Enclave condos on the south. Architect Stuart Povall said both moves would cost the developer more in design and the number of units would be reduced. Povall said those items would not be changed. Oct. 3 marked the third meeting specifically addressing the apartments, with the first a public hearing in early September. Residents also packed City Council meetings and lodged complaint after complaint during the public comment portion of at least six of those meetings. During the latest meeting, Planning Director Andy Bauer methodically went over every aspect of the plan detailing how this complex met or exceeded the zoning ordinance for an R-4 multiplefamily district. All of the surrounding properties are also zoned R-4. “The site plan complies with the specific criteria of the zoning ordinance with one exception, the driveway site distance,” Bauer said. “Otherwise plan is consistent with the comprehensive plan and the purpose and intent of the applicable district.” One of the conditions of the approval required the applicant to clear vegetation on the southwest corner of the project to increase the sight distance to the required 445 feet. Bauer also said two traffic studies indicated Regency Road would be able to handle the increased traffic from the complex. Scidmore was one of the authors of 16 “finding of facts” presented to the Planning Commission before the public hearing in September. Bauer said only one of the 16 points was valid. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | COURTS A ‘novel ruling’ SCOTUS MAY REVIEW POARCH CREEK SOVEREIGNTY CASE BY JASON JOHNSON T he U.S. Supreme Court could soon agree to review an appeal filed by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PCI) seeking to overturn a state court case that found the tribe and its business enterprises can be sued. As the only federally recognized Native American tribe in Alabama, PCI is entitled to sovereign immunity, which means it cannot be sued in state or federal court. The same immunity is enjoyed by the federal government, states and municipalities, with some limitations. In late 2017, the Alabama Supreme Court handed down a suite of rulings in three civil lawsuits that addressed whether PCI’s immunity means that its businesses entities — such as the PCI Gaming Authority — are immune from legal liability in state and federal courts as well. All three of those cases were originally dismissed in lower courts on the grounds of sovereign immunity, but after two appeals Alabama’s highest court ruled in two of those cases that the tribe could be held legally liable for injuries caused by its businesses or their employees. Harrison v. PCI Gaming was brought by the family of a man who died in an auto accident after drinking at Wind Creek Casino, while Wilkes v. PCI Gaming was brought by a couple injured in an auto accident caused by an intoxicated PCI employee with a history of alcoholism. Harrison settled out of court shortly after the state supreme court’s opinion was issued, but PCI chose to appeal the Wilkes ruling, which held that its, “tribal immunity affords no protection to tribes with regard to tort claims asserted against them by non-tribe members.” Only the U.S. Supreme Court can hear an appeal of a state supreme court ruling, and since it was filed in December, PCI’s petition asking for a review, Alabama’s opinion has continued to move through the process. Last week, the court called on the Solicitor General to submit a brief “expressing the views of the United States” on the issues central to PCI’s appeal. That brief will likely have a significant impact on whether the full court opts to review the case. Until September, the filings were evaluated in the chambers of Senior Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been one of the dissenting opinions in previous rulings upholding tribal sovereignty. In fact, many of Thomas’ own arguments are cited in the state court ruling PCI is appealing. While the court rejects thousands of petitions every year, PCI’s may have a fighting chance because, if allowed to stand, Alabama’s ruling could significantly impact not only PCI but Native American tribes in other states as well. At least two lawsuits against PCI in state court have been stayed to await the outcome of the SCOTUS proceedings, and if the case isn’t heard by the full court and overturned, those lawsuits will be able to move forward and Alabama’s Wilkes v. PCI ruling will be the law of the land. Yet the state’s opinion contradicts rulings previously reached by “four federal judicial circuits and six state supreme courts,” and that contradiction, PCI argues, is why its appeal should be reviewed by the full court. Earlier this year, a group of Indian law scholars and the United South and Eastern Tribes (USET) filed briefs urging SCOTUS to overturn Alabama’s ruling as well. “While [Alabama’s ruling] may appear to be a mere anomaly, it threatens to destabilize the settled law of tribal sovereign immunity and to sow widespread harm,” a brief filed by USET in March argues. “Letting the decision stand would invite additional state courts to take similar actions in derogation of tribal sovereignty and federal authority.” Instead, PCI argues that federally recognized tribes retain their immunity from any and all legal claims unless “Congress has abrogated that immunity or the tribe has waived it” in a prior agreement. It cites several other cases where that standard has been applied even in cases when there’s no question about whether a tribe was at fault. In one case, a telephone company sued the Miami 6 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Tribe of Oklahoma after its employees destroyed multiple underground lines while performing work outside its reservation. Yet, the state supreme court dismissed that case and held that, even though the company was “an innocent third party to the negligence of a tribal enterprise,” its sovereign immunity still applied. In its petition, PCI makes the claim that Congress’ authority over tribes is rooted in Native American tribes’ conflicts with state governments. It goes on to describe “a re-emergence of animus” from Alabama’s state government in recent years, which appears to reference Alabama’s recent attempts to enforce its prohibitive gambling laws on PCI properties. Attorney Mike Crow, who is representing the plaintiffs in the proceedings, told Lagniappe the way sovereign immunity has been applied to businesses run by Native American tribes strays far from Congress’ original intent. He believes Alabama’s Supreme Court got it right the first time. “I don’t believe when Congress granted immunity to the Indians back in 1934 that they could have ever imagined [tribes] would get into commercial industries like they have,” Crow said. “I’m also sure they never envisioned giving them a ‘get out of jail free’ pass for their commercial enterprises.” Crow also made a distinction between his clients and others who’ve attempted to sue the tribe in the past. While many of those were willing patrons at PCI casinos or resorts, Crow said the Wilkes were simply driving to work on a public road when their car was struck by a PCI employee operating a PCI vehicle, and with a blood alcohol content two times the legal limit. It’s unclear what arguments from the appeal SCOTUS might entertain, but one of the undercurrents in all three of the Alabama Supreme Court’s rulings last year was whether PCI should be entitled to immunity at all because of the way it was federally recognized as a tribe. In one of those cases, the court wrote that there were “genuine questions” about the validity of PCI’s federally recognized trust lands because of a 2009 SCOTUS ruling that found the Secretary of the Interior lacked the authority to take land into trust for tribes recognized after 1934. Because it wasn’t federally recognized until 1984, PCI was sued in 2010 by former state Attorney General Luther Strange, who argued their lands weren’t properly held in trust and should thus be subject to Alabama’s prohibitive gambling laws. Strange’s theory was rejected by a federal circuit court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit twice, but Crow said he plans to file a brief on the same matter if the case moves forward because it was preserved for appeal during the appellate process in state court. While PCI has rejected any notion that its lands weren’t properly taken into trust, the tribe has also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying Congress in pursuit of a bill that would clarify the confusion. One beneficiary of those dollars was U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s campaign. After receiving more than $10,000 in campaign contributions from PCI, Byrne introduced and successfully passed a House bill “reaffirming” that PCI’s lands are properly held in trust by the federal government. Companion bills pursued in the Senate have not been unsuccessful so far.

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Not so fast STATE CHALLENGES JUDGE’S ORDER REDIRECTING LOCAL COURT FUNDS BY JASON JOHNSON A fter a local judge ordered the Mobile County Circuit Clerk’s office to start withholding money it collects on behalf of the state, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office has gotten involved and is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to step in as well. As Lagniappe reported, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jim Patterson filed an unusual motion in a criminal case last month that pointed to Alabama’s insufficient judicial funding as the reason a defendant, Mandy Nicole Brady, was inadvertently released from jail ahead of her meth trafficking trial. After the mistake occurred, Patterson subpoenaed Mobile County Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer to testify about what led to the mistake. She identified an employee in her office who failed to send an order to the jail in time notifying corrections officers that Brady’s bond had been revoked. Schwarzauer also told the court that type of situation has become more common because her office remains understaffed, and in some cases her employees remain undertrained. In an email to Patterson in August, Schwarzauer indicated the employee who made the mistake had not received the same amount of training she would have if the office was being funded at the proper level. “The clerk that made this error has only been doing dockets since January. Back when we had enough employees, a clerk would be trained for almost [four years] before she would be put on a judge’s docket,” Schwarzauer wrote. “Not an excuse, just unfortunately the way it is.” Following Schwarzauer’s testimony, Patterson filed an order in Brady’s case that essentially repackaged an idea he’s considered filing as a separate civil lawsuit for some time. Patterson’s lawsuit argues that if judges and the circuit clerk have constitutional obligations to run the justice system but can’t afford to do so adequately, then laws that redirect funds collected in local courts to the state government are unconstitutional as applied. He also noted that some of those laws were specifically intended to fund the courts using locally collected filing fees. In short, Patterson ordered Schwarzauer, whose duties as clerk include disbursing monies collected from local courts to the state, to begin withholding “10 percent of court fees and costs collected from litigants in Mobile County starting Oct. 1 and continuing month to month until such time as [the state] has adequately and reasonably funded her office.” Alabama courts collected $166 million in 2011, more than 40 percent of which went to noncourt functions. Mobile County courts collected and disbursed more than $7 million to noncourt functions in 2016 alone, including $4.5 million that went directly to the state’s general fund. Patterson’s order argues those types of disbursements are unconstitutional because they prevent local funds from going to support a local court system still struggling to administer justice in a constitutionally adequate way. If Patterson’s approach were successful in Mobile County, it could prompt other circuits across the state to try the same. Given those implications, it didn’t take the state long to step in and challenge Patterson’s authority to declare state laws to be unconstitutional in the middle of an unrelated criminal trial. Last week Deputy Attorney General James W. Davis filed a notice of appearance on behalf of the state in Brady’s case and petitioned the Alabama Supreme Court to review the case and vacate Patterson’s Sept. 24 order instructing Schwarzauer to withhold funds from the state. “As the Alabama Supreme Court [has] held, it violates due process for a court to take up issues that are not presented in the case before it, and a court that does so exceeds its authority by issuing an improper advisory opinion,” Davis wrote. “This court essentially converted this [criminal] action to one against the state, in violation of the state’s sovereign immunity.” Davis has since filed a motion seeking a stay on Patterson’s injunction until the situation can be reviewed by the state supreme court. That motion was filed Oct. 1, the same day Schwarzauer was ordered to start withholding funds. However, as of now Patterson has granted the state’s request to hold off implementing his order pending the results of a hearing on the matter scheduled for next week in Mobile. Davis also made the argument that, without granting the stay of his own order, Patterson would likely be harming the state of Alabama and the local court system he set out to defend. “If this action is not stayed, the circuit clerk’s failure to distribute funds as required by statute would harm the state and the public interest (as well as Mobile County itself),” he wrote. “Filing fees fund the county where the fees are paid, the provision of counsel for criminal defendants, and other important judicial and public safety functions.” So far, the Attorney General’s Office and Alabama’s Administrative Office of Courts have declined to comment on the situation because it involves pending litigation and an active criminal case. It’s also unclear how this unrelated legal issue will impact Brady’s criminal trial. After spending a month as a fugitive, she was arrested arrested again on Sept. 21. While Patterson’s order appears to be far from final, the funding shortfall in local courts has at least been addressed temporarily. The 13th Circuit managed to stave off another wave of layoffs thanks to a one-year appropriation of $300,000 from the Mobile County Commission based on assurances from Presiding Judge John Lockett that a long-term solution would be pursued. Local judges are already working with Mobile’s delegation of lawmakers on a proposed piece of legislation called the Mobile County Preservation of Justice Act, which if passed would generate court funding through additional filing fees. According to an early draft of the legislation, that act would add a $25 fee to all civil and criminal filings in district court, excluding cases involving traffic tickets or juveniles and those made in small claims court. It would also tack on a $100 fee for all criminal and civil filings in circuit court and domestic relations cases, with the exception of filings seeking protection from abuse and those related to child support cases. Lockett told Lagniappe he hopes to see the bill introduced during the 2019 regular legislative session by a member of the local delegation. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Final moves BAYBEARS ANNOUNCE NEW GM FOR LAST SEASON IN MOBILE T BY DALE LIESCH “other opportunities.” “I have thoroughly enjoyed my four years as general manager of the BayBears and want to thank Mike Savit and HWS Baseball for providing me with the opportunity to oversee the organization back in 2014,” he said in a statement. “I also want to thank our fans, sponsors, media partners and city officials for their support. Most importantly, much appreciation goes to the members of our front office staff who have always put forth tremendous effort and maintained a positive mindset each and every day, despite unique and occasionally difficult circumstances.” Morgan was honored earlier this year with the Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year Award, according to a statement from the Southern League. “Chris has always been a team player, ready to lend a hand wherever needed, and a very hard-working general manager for the BayBears,” Southern League President Lori Webb said in a statement in September. “This year, he assisted the league by assuming the chairmanship of our marketing committee. I am so pleased he received this After the 2019 season, the Mobile BayBears will move north to become honor by a vote of his peers, and I wish him every success the Rocket City Trash Pandas. for the remainder of his tenure with the BayBears.” The statement from the Southern League congratulates 69,500 fans over the entire 62-game home schedule, according to the Southern Morgan on his ability to secure roughly $1 million in League’s website. improvements to Hank Aaron Stadium and on his efforts to The next lowest, the Jackson (Tennessee) Generals, averaged 1,654 fans per change the “perception of the organization” through new game. The highest attendance number belongs to the Birmingham Barons, who customer service standards. attracted more than 5,500 fans to each home game. Teams in Pensacola and BiHowever, the BayBears have struggled with attendance loxi fell closer to the middle of the pack in terms of 2018 attendance, attracting in recent years. Mobile was last among teams in the South- 4,308 fans and 2,400 fans to each home game, respectively. ern League for average attendance in the 2018 season, The BayBears will leave Mobile following the 2019 season to become the with 1,121 fans per game. They attracted just north of Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison. 8 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy of The Mobile Bay Bears he Mobile BayBears will start their final season in the Port City with a new general manager. The team’s owner — Ballcorps, LLC — announced in a statement the hiring of Ken Clary to the position. Clary comes to the BayBears with experience in the minor leagues at both the triple-A and single-A levels. He will start Oct. 22. “We are excited to have Ken as our general manager for the BayBears. His baseball knowledge, energy, sales skills, promotional background and operational experience will be a tremendous asset to the organization,” Ballcorps President Roger Wexelberg said in the statement. “Ken will have the benefit of overseeing an experienced staff for the team’s final season in Mobile.” Clary’s most recent position was as a senior vice president for the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the Midwest League. From 2005-08 he served as general manager of the Columbus Catfish, the single-A affiliate of the Dodgers, followed by the Rays. He also spent 13 years at the triple-A level with both the Richmond Braves and Nashville Sounds. “I’m thrilled to be back in baseball and I would like to thank Ralph Nelson, BallCorps owner, and Roger Wexelberg for this tremendous opportunity,” Clary said in the statement. “I am looking forward to working with the current BayBears staff in celebrating the 22-year history of BayBears baseball and making the final season a memorable and rewarding experience for our fans and the city of Mobile.” Clary replaces Chris Morgan, who announced last week he was leaving the baseball team’s front office to pursue

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY To vote or not to vote? USA STUDY EVALUATES LOW VOTER TURNOUT IN MOBILE BY JASON JOHNSON A recent study sponsored the Mobile County Commission may have helped pinpoint some of the reasons local elections have seen consistently low voter turnout, with at least one political scientist saying they should be “a cause for concern.” Sam Fisher, an assistant professor of political science at the University of South Alabama, last week unveiled findings from a study his department conducted into the various factors that impact local voter turnout. Through a series of focus group interviews with random Mobile County voters, the study set out to identify why some residents participate in local elections and others do not. Fisher said low voter turnouts can be particularly impactful in local elections. “A very small percentage of the population actually makes decisions about who is going to represent us, whether it’s the County Commission, City Council or state Legislature,” Fisher said. In his report, Fisher wrote there are generally three factors to consider when evaluating voter turnout: the logistics of getting voters to the voting booths, the individual voter’s interest in the races on the ballot and whether or not they believe their vote will matter. “State elections laws regarding voter registration and local laws regarding the number of precincts and the number of voting machines have an impact. Individuals [also] have to be self-motivated to actually go out and vote,” Fisher said. “The third factor is whether people view the election as competitive. When a race is perceived to be tight, more people are likely to vote since a vote is seen as having more weight under those circumstances.” Fisher’s study also analyzed some of the recent voter turnout totals recorded in Mobile County, which suggest that during most elections a significant percentage of local residents choose to sit out the democratic process out altogether. Only 62,485 ballots were cast during the primaries for the 2018 midterm elections, which is roughly 21 percent of the 290,729 voters registered in the county at the time. Presidential election cycles usually see the most participation, but even those are low in Mobile County, according to Fisher. Despite high national interest, the 2016 presidential election only managed to bring in 61 percent of registered voters. That’s more than most midterm or special elections, but lower than the turnout recorded during the presidential elections in 2012, 2008, 2004, 2000 and 1996. Whether or not residents show up to the polls on Election Day, they are still paying for it. Last year’s special U.S. Senate election cost Mobile County more than $750,000, though some of that was reimbursed by the state. After the general election on Nov. 6, the county will have spent more than $860,000 to pay and train poll workers and supply the voting precincts. According to Fisher, most respondents he spoke with said they or their friends who don’t vote in certain elections do so for a number of reasons. For some it was apathy, though others residents said they felt their individual vote wouldn’t have much of an impact. Between the 2016 presidential election, the 2017 municipal elections, the special U.S. Senate election and the 2018 midterms, some residents in Mobile will have gone to the polls seven times over the past two years, and are likely gearing up to go again Nov. 6. The report from Fisher’s study also suggested election fatigue could be a problem. As for why people do vote, Fisher said most answers he collected support previous findings that people who vote tend to come from families that value participating in the process. He also noted voting is usually habitual and those who vote once tend to keep voting. “Most people said they vote because they believe it’s their civic duty,” Fisher said. “However, one of their concerns was that we don’t do a very good job teaching younger people that. One of the suggestions that came out of our discussions was to encourage high schools to do a better job educating students about the process, though some also said that’s the responsibility of parents.” A spokesperson with the Mobile County Public School System told Lagniappe “at least one teacher is responsible for providing voter registration information and forms to eligible students” at each of its high schools. When asked what they felt could change about the process to help improve voter turnout, especially among young adults, participants had several suggestions. Fisher said setting up a period of early voting and allowing automatic voter registration seemed to resonate with most. While only 11 states and the District of Columbia have automatic voter registration for residents turning 18, Alabama is in the minority when it comes to provisions that allow for early voting. Currently, 35 states have early voting, but Alabama only allows it for absentee voters. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 22. The League of Women Voters of Mobile was also involved in commissioning Fisher’s study. Last week league president Mary Anne Wilson said the study showed the organization residents who do participate in local elections want to make informed decisions in the voting booth. “People want candidate accessibility and they want information about the candidates and the issues,” Wilson said. “We are always encouraging citizens to be informed voters, which has been at the heart of the league’s mission for almost 100 years now.” Wilson also encouraged anyone interested in information about voter registration or the candidates who will be on the midterm ballots in November to visit the League of Women Voters’ statewide information website, vote411.org. More about the results from Fisher’s study, including direct comments from some participants, can be found at lagniappemobile.com. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | SUPREME COURT ‘Above the fray’ CHIEF JUSTICE CANDIDATES TALK COURT FUNDING, POLITICAL DIFFERENCES BY JASON JOHNSON B oth candidates vying for the top position on Alabama’s Supreme Court believe selecting a chief justice will be a pivotal decision for a state with a court system facing significant financial crisis. Associate Justice Tom Parker, who bested his colleague and acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart in the June GOP primary, is facing Democratic challenger Judge Robert Vance Jr. in the first election for Alabama’s chief Justice since Roy Moore resigned from the position in April 2017. Parker has a documented history as a conservative. He was the founding executive director of the influential conservative lobbying group the Alabama Policy Institute and has served on the state’s highest court since 2004. On the other side of the aisle, Vance has served as a Jefferson County circuit judge since 2002. He is the son of U.S. District Judge Robert S. Vance Sr., who served on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals until he was killed by a package bomb sent to his Mountain Brook home in 1989. While their political philosophies might contrast sharply, they both agree that judicial funding should be the biggest priority of the incoming chief justice as courts around the state continue to struggle with reduced state funding and increasing caseloads. Parker, who served as deputy administrative director of courts under Moore, says he has the experience to guide Alabama’s Unified Judicial System through what he called a “financial crisis.” “The [Alabama] Constitution mandates that the courts be given reasonable and adequate funding, but that has never happened. Historically, we’ve been through serious financial crises where we’ve had layoffs and I have helped managed some of those,” Parker said. “My first and foremost goal would be to see funding restored to the judicial system and to see the system fully staffed so the elected judges and their staffs can do what the public put them there to do.” Because there’s a possibility a lawsuit over inadequate judicial funding could come before the state supreme court, Parker declined to comment on the specifics of how he would address funding for Alabama’s state court system. However, Parker said he’s committed to making sure the Legislature is “meeting its constitutionally mandated responsibility.” For Vance, addressing the funding concerns is just one way the chief justice should serve as the voice for judges throughout the state of Alabama. Yet, he said, finding the funding courts need will not be an easy task for a Legislature that has repeatedly faced budget constraints. “You need a chief justice who makes this a top priority and can show legislators: ‘Here’s why the courts are so important, here are the problems we’re facing and here’s what we need,’” Vance told Lagniappe. “It’s not so much any magic solution as much as it is getting in there every day and fighting and scraping for whatever you can get in terms of court funding.” Aside from court funding, though, the difference between the chief justice candidates are stark. Parker has often been compared to Moore, who has been his ally for years. He also has publicly stated he believes the former chief justice was unlawfully removed from office by the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC), with which Parker himself recently butted heads. The Southern Poverty Law Center filed a JIC complaint against Parker in 2015 after he defended Moore’s refusal to recognize the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage — something the SPLC claimed violated judicial ethics by “disrespecting the dignity of the judiciary.” While the complaint against him was dismissed, Parker went on to file a federal lawsuit against the JIC over claims it was using the judicial canons that formed bases of the SPLC’s complaint to infringe upon his right to free speech. 10 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Both sides settled the lawsuit in May. Parker said he brought the lawsuit against the JIC because, in a state where judges are elected by the people, it’s important those candidates be able to speak about their stances on key issues. “I think it’s vitally important that the public be able to hold judges accountable at the polls so we don’t have judges veering to the far left, as often happens with lifetime federal appointments and in other states that have appointed judges as well,” Parker said. “This case was a victory, not just for me but for all judges and the citizens of Alabama.” Parker has criticized his opponent as a “liberal,” and his campaign has often tried to draw a link between the activities of the national Democratic party and Vance. Discussing Vance, Parker recently brought up the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which most Senate Democrats cited during their opposition to his confirmation. “Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen that liberal Democrats are willing to throw out the basis of our liberty through our judicial system such as due process and presumptions of innocence until proven guilty,” Parker said. “We don’t need that type leadership in our judicial system.” However, Vance said what Democrats in Washington do has nothing to do with his campaign for chief justice, and pointed to his track record as judge in Jefferson County — one that he says shows him to be “fair, reasonable and moderate.” Vance claims Parker too often shows a willingness to “advocate” from the bench, especially when it comes to such issues as abortion and same-sex marriage. The Vance campaign is currently running an ad suggesting Parker would essentially be “another Roy Moore.” “We’ve got plenty of politicians,” Vance said. “Judges are supposed to be above the political fray.” Parker has indeed made no secret of the role he believes the state supreme court could play in seeing prior rulings made by “liberal judges” overturned now that President Donald Trump has moved the federal judiciary further to the right. Before Kavanagh’s confirmation, Parker told the Montgomery Advertiser that the U.S. Supreme Court was “going to need cases they can use to reverse what the liberal majorities have done in the past.” Vance says he, on the other hand, learned to separate his political and personal beliefs from his role as a judge from his late father, who he says had personal objections to the death penalty that he set aside when reviewing and ruling on cases from the 11th Circuit. Ironically, the man convicted of murdering Vance Sr. was executed by the state in April. “[My father] never let his personal feelings rule the day,” Vance said. “I talked to him about that and he said, ‘when your heart tells you to do one thing and the law tells you to do another, as a judge, you’ve got to follow the law. Period.’ That really made an impression on me when I was a young man about to go into law school, and I’ve tried to follow that principal all along.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Recycling the same issues WM BRINGS BACK BREACH CLAIMS AGAINST SWDA, CITY BY DALE LIESCH contractor’s costs due to laws, rules, regulations or ordinances that become effective or have different interpretations after the date this contract is entered into and that have an adverse impact” on the contractor. According to the suit, the request for reimbursement was denied at the authority’s July 12, 2017, meeting. This complaint comes as at least two other lawsuits are pending in both state and federal court. WM has sued to take over ownership of land owned by the authority adjacent to the landfill. The authority has filed suit claiming WM is trespassing on that same piece of land. These actions have helped fuel this newest complaint, WM attorney Jaime Betbeze wrote in an email. Betbeze wrote that the two sides were in the pro- THE HEART OF THE COMPLAINT IS THE DENIAL OF A WM REQUEST FOR $110,362 IN REIMBURSEMENTS FROM THE AUTHORITY FOR MOBILE AREA WATER AND SEWER SYSTEM LEACHATE SURCHARGES AND IMPROVEMENTS TO THE LANDFILL’S GAS MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.” Photo | Lagniappe W A public works employee calls for help after his truck stalls. aste Management (WM) is suing the Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) and the city over the same issues that resulted in a $6 million judgment for the company in 2015. In its fresh complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Mobile, attorneys for Waste Management Mobile Bay Environmental Center claim the authority and the city breached a 1993 contract that gave control of the entire waste stream to what is now WM and forced the author- ity to pay for capital improvements and leachate management at the landfill in Chastang. At the heart of the complaint is the denial of a WM request for $110,362 in reimbursements from the authority for Mobile Area Water and Sewer System leachate surcharges and improvements to the landfill’s gas management system. Under the contract, attorneys argue, the authority is responsible for reimbursements “for any increases in cess of working out the issues when the authority filed suit. “We had a mediation scheduled last month to try to resolve all of the outstanding issues between the parties, but the SWA filed suit the week before the mediation, making it clear that they intended to continue litigating,” he wrote. “As a result, my client felt they had no choice but to assert their claims through litigation as well.” SWDA chairman Pete Riehm did not return a call seeking comment on the issue. Also at issue in this latest complaint is the city’s continued use of a different landfill for the disposal of construction and debris waste, as well as yard trash. Under the current contract, WM believes it has a right to the city’s entire waste stream, which includes the debris in question. WM claims the city and authority are in breach of the contract. The city has tentatively agreed to a settlement with WM that would pay the company $389,000 per year to allow for the diversion of yard trash to the other landfill. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES Don’t be afraid, go ahead and ask her ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BOYS OF THIS GENERATION WILL BE ABLE TO CHARGE A MACHINE GUN NEST WITHOUT BREAKING A SWEAT AFTER HAVING WALKED INTO A ROOM OF A HUNDRED PEOPLE TO WAVE A POSTER BOARD SIGN THAT SAYS SOMETHING LIKE, “WILL YOU VAN GO WITH ME TO HOCO?” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 their wires crossed or aren’t part of the Promposal Warning System. In the days before such public proposals, a high school boy could just wither in private pain after having a girl reject his invitation — at least until she told all her friends. I can only imagine how that rejection is amplified while standing in front of 50 of her friends while dressed up like Simba from “The Lion King.” (Her fave!) These high school theatrics are bound to be good in some ways, right? They certainly seem to draw the parents into the high school dating scene, and that can only be for the best as mothers start comparing how elaborate their daughters’ dance proposals were. “Well, Timmy drew something that looked like Donald Duck and Goofy had a baby on his poster, we couldn’t really read what it said and he spelled Kendra’s name with a ‘C.’ I think his mother drinks a lot, so I suppose it’s to be expected. (Sigh.) Kendra should have held out for the Johnson kid.” Fathers too are bound to gauge a daughter’s date by how weird or overboard the proposal is. “That kid just lit 500 candles in our driveway! Is he psycho?!” At the minimum, I suppose this is at least good practice for years later when it’s time for an actual marriage proposal. Of course, if the couple are high school sweethearts, he’d better make sure that proposal is more elaborate than when he asked her to senior prom. Don’t set the bar too high! Or better yet, leave the kittens and fireworks at home and just go ahead and ask her. THEGADFLY confusion. It also left whichever one of us was the butt of the joke standing there looking stupid with nothing to say while the other guys laughed. Sure, there were attempts to reverse the embarrassment by then turning to the girl and saying, “Yes, I wanted to ask if you’ve met Sean.” But by then the damage was done. The girl was either walking away quickly, narrowing her eyes to memorize our faces for future avoidance or just turning red. Either way, none of us ever actually met any girls that way and I’m sure at a small school like SHC we quickly earned a reputation as jackasses. But I guess I could say it did eventually help me get over nervousness about talking to girls under normal circumstances. I was thinking about this the other day watching my son prepare to ask a girl to his school’s homecoming dance. Things have definitely changed in the eons since I had the second coolest mullet at Pascagoula High. Now kids are expected to come up with some exciting, clever, very public way of asking a date to join them at homecoming (HOCO) or the prom (“promposal”). It makes having friends embarrass you seem tame by comparison. It’s not only about who asks you now — it’s about how he asks. I’m certainly no expert in any of this, as my kids, being teenagers, aren’t dying to talk about it in great detail. From what I can gather through careful research on the internet, an episode of “Laguna Beach” in 2000 sparked this entire craze, which seems just about right. The one thing we know, the more public and entertaining the “proposal” is, the better. For instance, lots of girls on my daughter’s volleyball team had their HOCO proposals happen after games in packed-out gyms or at least at practice, with an entire team of girls looking on. That has to take guts. Boys of this generation will be able to charge a machine gun nest without breaking a sweat after having walked into a room of a hundred people to wave a poster board sign that says something like, “Will you Van Go with me to HOCO?” (You know, because the girl likes art.) Hey Jimmy, if you really wanted to make it memorable, you should have lopped off an ear and stuck it to the poster board. (Editor’s note: The columnist is NOT suggesting high school students cut their ears off. Unless it’s the only way to get her to say yes.) I can only imagine how many girls don’t get asked to HOCO because the boy that likes them was too scared to risk public humiliation. There’s no way I would ever have had the guts to make such a public display of crushiness when I was in high school. The thought of being shot down after gluing 224 Hershey’s kisses to a piece of cardboard is crippling. From what I could discover there is at least some type of “safety net” going on here in the form of Sally’s friends putting out the word she would be agreeable to Seth parachuting into cheerleading practice after writing “Take a dive with me!” in the sky. Conversely, Todd may have been warned Sally would be less than excited about him showing up at practice to perform a musical puppet show entitled “The Proposal” starring two handcrafted marionettes named Sally and Todd. But unless things are completely different than they were when I was in high school, there have to be people who get Cartoon/Laura Mattei W hile being completely average students at Spring Hill College, my friends and I spent most of our time mastering the art of acting like idiots. (Before you shove this newspaper into the nearest parrot cage in disgust, this column has nothing to do with the Supreme Court, rape parties or obscure yearbook references.) Idiotic behavior, combined with the natural awkwardness of being 18 and in a new environment, meant none of us were particularly effective in holding the attention of young ladies at our school. Despite this, we decided to make it even harder for one another by introducing a particularly stupid, but uproariously funny (to us) method of embarrassing each other on those rare occasions when girls actually were around us. It went something like this: If four our five of us were standing around talking and one of our coeds walked by, one of us would say loudly, “Hey Rob! There she is! Don’t be afraid, go ahead and ask her!” As if the guy had been waiting for a chance to talk to this particular young lady. This served the dual purpose of totally embarrassing the girl, who usually stopped and stared at us in total THIS STINKS! MOBILE PUBLIC WORKS EMPLOYEES STAGE “SICK OUT” THIS WEEK.

O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA ‘Of course, you can’t say that out loud’ ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I t has been a year since the #MeToo movement began, and a lot has changed. Most of that change has absolutely been for the better. Without question. Everyone can certainly agree that no woman (or man) should ever be sexually assaulted in any circumstance and, of course, no one should ever be preyed upon by a superior or a person in a position of power who threatens to ruin their career (either directly or indirectly) if they don’t accept unwanted advances. It is sad it took a movement to define boundaries that should have always been a given, but at least it has happened, so the bad actors know it will never be tolerated again. That part of the movement is pretty black and white and lauded by everyone. It’s the gray area that’s much more complicated and brings up debate among women over whether every action and/or correction that has occurred in the wake of this movement has been or will be beneficial for the continued advancement of women’s rights and/or our journeys up the corporate ladder. Before moving on, it should be noted there are many, many, many, many men in positions of power or just working alongside their equals who are wonderful bosses or coworkers who do nothing but support and elevate their employees or colleagues. Even before this movement, it has been the best time to be a woman in the workforce in the history of America. And I think that truth often gets lost in this discussion. And it shouldn’t. The confirmation process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh over the last couple of weeks prompted a lot of fiery debate among women I know about not only the confirmation process, but also the #MeToo movement as a whole. And though I have watched many of these debates get really heated (with friends vowing to never speak to each other again), I think these conversations were long overdue. I have been listening to the second season of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast on the Bill ClintonMonica Lewinsky scandal. It’s fantastic and definitely worth a listen, as is the first season on Watergate. Both have many direct parallels to what is happening today. And it sort of makes you feel better knowing the country was just as partisan and messed up back then as it seems to be now. Misery loves company, right? Anyway, on one of the episodes in the Clinton-Lewinsky series, the host interviewed prominent feminists from the time. As the host stated, it has become a widely accepted notion now that ‘90s women and feminists really failed Lewinsky back then — that today, she would have been treated as the victim of a sexual predator, not a home-wrecking tramp. There were a few feminists who viewed her as a victim then and said so. But there was also another contingent of women out there who were vigorously defending Monica at the time, just not as a victim. They argued she was a grown woman and this was a relationship she wanted and people should not be treating her as helpless prey — that women were stronger than that — that we have been fighting for our own “sexual agency” for decades, and we were not victims. If we want to sleep with powerful men, then by God, we can. “More power to you, sister! You go girl!” — was the sentiment. That part of the story is largely forgotten 14 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 today. And certainly through today’s lens most people would not view what happened between Lewinsky and Clinton as female empowerment, but predation. But still, I see something akin to those two camps once again emerging between women as we try to navigate through the post #MeToo world. As I was having discussions with my own friends and acquaintances over the last couple of weeks, I was struck by their differing views on this issue. Many folks just assume all women have the same opinion on this. And that is not the case. After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about her alleged assault at the hands of Kavanaugh, we all saw many women take to the streets, and especially to social media, to speak about their own experiences as victims of sexual assault (or misconduct) and how Dr. Ford was to be believed without question, as all survivors should be, no matter what. But there were also a lot of women who remained quiet, only whispering to trusted friends about this. Here are some of the whispers I have heard either firsthand or secondhand over the last couple of weeks from women, liberal AND conservative, all of whom are professionals who have excelled in their careers: “I am sooooo sick of this ‘all women are victims’ crap. I do not and have not ever considered myself a victim,” one friend said. That was followed by, “But, of course, you can’t say that out loud right now.” Another quietly weighed in. “Some of the things I have seen women describe as their #MeToo ‘assault’ (using air quotes) I find absolutely ridiculous. And a HUGE disservice to women who have actually been assaulted!” But, of course, you can’t say that out loud. And still another… “I was in a situation similar — actually, arguably, a worse situation than what Ford described — and I did not view myself as a victim, I was proud of myself for navigating my way out of it. I walked away thinking, I handled that well,” she said. But, of course, you can’t say that out loud. Another said, “You know, I think this whole #MeToo Movement is going to ultimately put us back 50 years.” She went on to relay a story of how she and her male counterparts had all gone to a conference with their male boss years ago. She said she remembered him telling some dirty story to all of them over cocktails one night. It was off-color but nothing she was really all that bothered by. She wondered in today’s climate if young women would even be invited to such a conference, or if they were, would they be included in the after-dinner drinks where, yes, bad situations can arise, but also where you can speak more freely and shine as an employee. But, of course, you can’t say that out loud. In the wake of any “movement,” I am sure there are always things that must be figured out once the dust settles. And I just hope that can be done before a fissure occurs between women who view this differently. Even if we have disagreements on some of these issues, we are all still better if we are in this together. Maybe we should all say that out loud.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT In defense of Doug Jones BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM E lections have consequences, and the consequences of the 2017 special election are finally catching up with Alabama. For the first time since he was sworn in, Sen. Doug Jones cast a consequential vote in the eyes of his constituents during his tenure thus far as U.S. Senator. Last week, Jones was in the “no” column for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court associate justice. When President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh, it wasn’t immediately clear Jones would wind up voting against him. It was thought that Jones, along with Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-North Dakota), Joe Donnelly (DIndiana) and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), was in play. In the end, it was only Manchin who crossed the aisle and voted for confirmation. Manchin’s vote made sense, as he faces an election in less than a month in a GOP-trending state that went for Trump in 2016. Jones’ “no” vote wasn’t entirely unexpected. Most figured after women leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against now-Justice Kavanaugh (albeit unsubstantiated), the chances of getting a “yes” vote from Jones went from slim to nil. Here’s the bottom line: He’s a Democrat. He’s doing Democrat things. He’s caucusing with Chuck Schumer and is in the party of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), one of the most outspoken opponents of Kavanaugh’s confirmation during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, spent time in Alabama campaigning for Jones. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), another outspoken Kavanaugh opponent on the Senate Judiciary Committee, headlined a DSCC fundraiser for Jones. It seemed highly unlikely Jones would go against all those who rallied for him in 2017. In the end, it didn’t matter. Kavanaugh was confirmed. However, had both Alabama senators been “yes” votes, we might have avoided some of the dramatic, tense situations. As they say, in a democracy you get the government you deserve and Alabamians as constituents got what they deserved. Why be so mad at Jones? You (the collective “you”) elected him. That 2017 special election win was undoubtedly bipartisan. Counties that were solid wins for Donald Trump in 2016 and had been solid-GOP before that went for Jones over Moore. Jones flipped Madison, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Talladega, Chambers, Lee, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Butler, Barbour and “Sweet Home” Mobile counties last year. That wasn’t a result of turnout alone. That required a certain number of Republican voters crossing over to cast a ballot for Jones. It’s easy to fault the hijinks in the 2017 special election Republican primary. Some think had Steve Bannon not gotten involved, Alabama’s second U.S. Senate seat would now be occupied by a Republican. How so? Would Luther Strange have won? Despite Donald Trump making a trip to Huntsville on Strange’s behalf and every country club Republican in Alabama backing “Big Luther,” was it Bannon who foiled these big plans? Not hardly. Strange’s allies warned off other possible contenders who would have been better candidates than Strange and much better candidates than Roy Moore. There’s enough blame to go around — illadvised electioneering that backfired, a lousy candidate and an unprecedented national media onslaught never seen before in Alabama all had to do with Jones’ election win. When this select group of crossover Republican voters voted for Jones, did they ever think about Supreme Court justice confirmations? There was little to go on as far as a voting record for Jones, a former U.S. Attorney who made a name for himself prosecuting the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing decades after the fact. When he was candidate Doug Jones, was there any reason to believe he would have a judicial philosophy that was in line with the strict constructionist view held by most conservatives? Did this thought even cross the minds of voters, or was it just overwhelmed by the “Anybody But Roy Moore!” fixation? Furthermore, is it even plausible that had Jones voted for Kavanaugh, in two years when Alabama goes to vote for U.S. Senate that it would have made a difference? The 2020 Republican U.S. senatorial nominee is bound to bring up this moment in history in a contest against an incumbent Jones. Emotions won’t be running as hot then. Alabamians won’t be as motivated by a two-year-old SCOTUS nomination fight. To think that he would be persuaded to go against his left-leaning instincts by an election more than two years away is foolish. He’s a Democrat who is doing Democratic things, and he was elected by a majority of Alabama voters on one given day. Voting for Jones, or a “distinguished Republican write-in” as Democrat-turned-Republican Sen. Richard Shelby did, came with a price tag. The bill came due last week. The good thing is, it didn’t break the bank and result in a denied confirmation for an otherwise qualified jurist. Don’t get mad at Jones. As the old fable goes, when the scorpion asks a frog to carry it across a river, and the frog hesitates, afraid of being stung, the frog should have complied with that initial instinct. Jones said he was his own man and not beholden to a political party, and there’s no reason to believe he wasn’t sincere when he said it. As the fable continues, the frog agrees to transport the scorpion, but midway across the river the scorpion does indeed sting the frog, dooming them both. When the frog asks the scorpion why he stung him, the scorpion replies that it was in its nature to do so. Jones might not have gone against what polling data told us about the sentiment of most Alabamians and voted against Kavanaugh for pure party loyalty. But as a Democrat, it was in his nature to do so, and you can’t fault him for that. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Krystal Key Beach Resort opening near Orange Beach BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM K rystal Key Beach Resort, a new condominium development, is now pre-selling Gulf-front luxury residences, per a news release. The project is located at 16567 Perdido Key Drive in Perdido Key, Florida, near the Alabama state line and Orange Beach. Plans are in place for construction to start sometime in early 2019. Located on 200 feet of beachfront on the Gulf of Mexico, the 10-story project will feature 30 four- and fivebedroom units with direct views of the Gulf. The development is now in the preconstruction phase. Residences will range from 2,340 square feet for a four-bedroom unit to 3,909 square feet for the remaining penthouse. Individual unit sales prices range from $1,395,000 to $2,995,000. Krystal Key Beach Resort is being developed in partnership with Krystal Key Holdings, LLC, and Advantage Real Estate, with Henry Norris & Associates working as the architects. Key principals affiliated with the project reportedly collectively have more than $1 billion in real estate developments along the Alabama Gulf Coast and Florida, and reside in coastal Alabama and northwest Florida. The resort includes 14 corner units with four bedrooms and four baths and 14 interior units with four bedrooms and four baths, including two Gulf-front master bedrooms. Two corner penthouses feature five bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. All residences include floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies ranging from 661 square feet to 996 square feet. Parking onsite will include three spaces for the fourbedroom units, with one space reserved, and four spaces set aside for the penthouse units, with two spots reserved. Residents will have access to private mailboxes and there will also be additional owner storage accessible from the elevator lobby area. Amenities include an outdoor pool, indoor pool and a lazy river. A zero-entry kiddy pool and a Gulffront whirlpool spa add to the project›s family-focused features. The penthouse level will include a Gulf-front fitness center with separate dressing rooms, showers and wet and dry saunas. “With only 30 units, this will be a very desirable, intimate beach-side setting, with a big project amenity package,” Rick A. Phillips, co-owner of Advantage Real Estate and manager of Krystal Holdings, LLC, said. “There will be strong rental potential for owners because the project won’t be rent restricted.” Commercial real estate moves • Signarama, an international, full-service sign and printing company, is leasing some 1,500 square feet of retail space at 2127 Hickory St. in Loxley. Local franchisee Terry Bowen plans to start construction on the new store soon, with an anticipated opening date to be announced. Andrew Dickman with Stirling Properties represented the landlord in the transaction. • Lafayette Land recently reported it has started construction of the Old Majestic Brewery at 656 St. Louis St., in the Automobile Alley Historic District of downtown Mobile behind The Cheese Cottage. Old Majestic will be housed in a converted 1920s cotton warehouse, which was dismantled and moved to Mobile from Greenwood, Mississippi. The building has metal arches, skylights across the entire roof and large windows. Lafayette Land also recovered some 70,000 bricks from the old building and will be using them to historically reconstruct the building, according to Heather Huffman of 16 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Huffman Real Estate, who handled the transaction. Old Majestic is targeting an opening date of early 2019, around Mardi Gras season. • Courtyard Café is opening a new location inside The Shoppes at Brookley, a retail strip center located at the entrance to the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. The new home-style cooking café will occupy some 1,881 square feet of retail space at 1976 Michigan Ave., with plans to open sometime in December. The new café joins New Horizons Credit Union, leaving one 1,200-squarefoot unit available for lease, according to Amanda Goldman and Nathan Handmacher with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord in the transaction. • Local investors recently purchased 76 acres fronting State Highway 181, Fairhope Avenue and Gayfer Road in Fairhope for $5.4 million, according to Allan R. Cameron Jr. and Niki Coker of NAI Mobile, who represented the sellers in the transaction. • Ohana Poké has leased some 1,264 square feet of space on the first floor of Phase I of the Portico, a new mixed-use project under development at 561 Fairhope Avenue in downtown Fairhope. It is the first poké restaurant to break ground locally, according to Jeff Barnes with Stirling Properties, who handled the lease transaction as the commercial broker for Portico. The Hawaiian-themed eatery joins ServisFirst Bank as a new tenant of the building and plans to open early next year. Ruby Slipper Café switches to paper straws The Ruby Slipper Café recently announced it will soon offer drinking straws only upon request, and only paper straws, as part of the New Orleans-based restaurant chain’s efforts to create a sustainable environment. The new initiative will begin at all Ruby Slipper Café locations, including Mobile, starting this month. “We are excited to begin this new biodegradable straw initiative,” said Ruby Slipper Café owner Jennifer Weishaupt. “Our shift to paper straws will save more than 330,000 plastic straws annually.” Soon, if a guest requests a straw, he or she will receive a paper straw. These new straws are compostable, 100 percent biodegradable and free from chemicals and toxins. Weishaupt added this was not only an easy decision from an environmental standpoint, but also from an economic point of view. “Paper straws will cost us only one penny more than plastic straws,” Weishaupt said. “This is a negligible price to pay to help our environment across the Gulf South. We are committed to improving the lives of our customers and community, and this is a small step to help us accomplish just that.” Additional eco-friendly initiatives at various locations include the implementation of TrueGrid, a permeable paving system designed for better water management, and cardboard balers, which allow waste product to be recycled, effectively cutting local trash pickup in half.

O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE DISH It’s the thyme of the season BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET oil. I did that once for Christmas gifts a long time ago. Make sure everything from the bottle to the herbs is clean and dry to avoid spoiling. It normally takes a couple of weeks to really feel the impact of the process but you can get to the church on thyme by simply heating the mixture up over medium-low heat for a few minutes. Allow it to cool before bottling. It looks fancy to see the herbs (and easier to distinguish from other infused oils), but probably reduces your chances of any foodborne illness if you strain the oil and discard the herbs. The medicinal properties of thyme have been studied for centuries, as the flowers, leaves or oil can be taken orally to treat a plethora of ailments. WebMD says it’s used to treat bronchitis, whooping cough, sore throat, colic and upset stomach, as well as the fun ones like flatulence and bed-wetting. Even the oil has been used in mouthwashes and liniments, to fight fungal infections and cure baldness. There are some big “maybes” in there. Desperate thymes call for desperate measures. Rub some on your head the SOUP SEASON IS UPON US. [THYME] OPENS UP THE PROFILES OF A HEARTY SOUP OR STEW. I LOVE IT WITH ANYTHING TOMATO BASED AND IT PAIRS WELL WITH ITS KISSING COUSIN, OREGANO.” Photo | Depositphotos Autumn’s here and the time is right for thyme ... and other herbs. D oes your cooking seem one-dimensional? Do you feel as if you’re in a rut in the kitchen? For me, the best way to pull myself out of the humdrum kitchen blues is to focus on a fresh herb. Herbs in general are the exclamation points at the end of your sentences, no matter the recipe. Think of the sage in your cornbread dressing, the oregano in your pizza or the rosemary with your lamb and potatoes. I could only imagine the horror of going without. There is a balance to be found when using fresh herbs. If you’re used to dried herbs, take into consideration that they are usually more potent than the fresh. Fresh herbs lack the intensity and therefore you may need a little bit more than you think. Be careful, though. Overloading fresh herbs can make a dish taste like dirt. An often overlooked herb we tend to keep stocked is fresh thyme. I’m going through a bit of a phase where I tend to overuse it, but I’ve got plenty of plates to go before I shift focus. I make a sauce for just about everything and sprigs of thyme always up the pizzazz. When using fresh thyme you should incorporate it early in the process, maybe shortly after softening your onions. Thyme needs time to release its natural oils, which so greatly enhance its flavor. Soup season is upon us. This aromatic opens up the profiles of a hearty soup or stew. I love it with anything tomato based and it pairs well with its kissing cousin, oregano. The leaves usually fall off the stem and some of you would find it barbaric to not fish them out before serving. I’m no barbarian, I just never minded tossing the stems along with each errant bay leaf I come across. Fancier readers may choose to use thyme and other herbs in a bouquet garni, a cheesecloth sack of herbs used to season soup. I would definitely fish that out before serving. Roasted chicken is a certain friend of thyme. If you’re not using the herb when cooking almost any kind of chicken then you’re missing out. Strip the leaves from the stem to sprinkle on, or better yet tuck whole stems under the skin of a roasting chicken. For smoked meats this little herb is great on almost anything. You can even throw a sprig or two onto the coals for good luck. Summon up your inner “Scarborough Fair” and take a stab at parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme, because it isn’t just a lyric. There is magic in that combination. Rosemary and thyme are wonderful when infused in olive 20 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 next time you’re at the supermarket. Email me the results. If you want to make your harvest of fresh thyme last, follow these simple steps for drying. First, you should harvest them in the morning on a Monday after a half moon, just before they begin to flower. Tie the stems together and hang them in a cool, dry place for a week or two. You could use a dehydrator and have your stems ready in two days. Or strip the leaves and dry them on a cookie sheet, stirring every once in a while. They will gain potency. Now that you’ve dried your thyme you could make your very own herbes de Provence. That’s actually just a fancy term for an herb mixture typical of Southeast France (and can vary), but some marketing genius began commercially producing these mixtures in the 1970s. It’s easily made with dried herbs, though fresh are not unheard of. If you’re making a large amount dry is the best route. Of the many variations you’ll see on the internet we gather the truest form will at least contain thyme, rosemary, savory and marjoram. The Americans at some point added dried lavender flowers. Here is a perfectly fine rendition of herbes de Provence that will instantly elevate your Provençal cooking ... though you still may have trouble pronouncing the word “Provençal” (Pruh-vuhn-sul). If you have trouble finding savory try substituting sage. Use any size you wish, this is simply a recipe of ratios. 3 units of dried thyme (the star of the show) 2 units of savory 2 units parsley 2 units oregano 1 unit of rosemary 1 unit of marjoram Stir and enjoy!

O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Oktoberfest brews are here BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Depositphotos I Fall brings a host of Oktoberfest-style brews, with many available in our market. like beer, which I guess is not really a great surprise. However, I’m not crazy about the swill chugged down through funnels during beach week, which is why I love this time of the year. Along with “cool” temps in the lower 90s, WORD OF MOUTH Bay Area Brunch Fest hits Bienville Square next month Bienville Square will be alive and bustling with this year’s Bay Area Brunch Fest on Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A $15 ticket will get you samplings from 15 of Mobile’s finest brunch makers or you could splurge on the VIB (Very Important Bruncher) for $50 — limited availability, of course. Enjoy local art and live music as well as bloody marys, mimosas, coffee and other beverages as you bounce around the square. This is a 21-and-up event with proceeds directly benefiting Lifelines Counseling Services, sustaining a healthier community in southwest Alabama since 1958. Learn more and order tickets at lifelinesmobile.org. every fall brings a host of Oktoberfest styles from brewers large and small, with lots of different types of beers to try out. Oktoberfest began in Munich in 1810 as part of the wedding celebration for King Ludwig I, and has famously evolved into Perdido Vineyards celebrates U.S. Navy Alabama’s first farm winery, Perdido Vineyards Winery, is celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 243rd birthday Oct. 13 with four new wine labels. Owner and U.S. Naval Academy graduate (class of 1957) Jim Eddins served various assignments in the Marine Corps until his retirement in 1983 but managed to establish Perdido Vineyards near his stomping grounds of Atmore/Bay Minnette/Perdido in 1972 and the winery in 1979. The “Ghost Ship” label depicts the BB60 Alabama Battleship at its final berth at Battleship Park on the Causeway. The “Men and Ships” label shows two famous battleships, the BB61 Iowa and the BB62 New Jersey steaming out of the Severn River channel at Annapolis, Maryland. “Iron Men and Wooden Ships” harkens to the days of our Navy’s infancy when it was established by Congress 22 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 an annual two-week German celebration held every September (not October, as the weather is better in September), known for its music, food and — of course — beer. Special beers are produced for the annual fest, which has led to the recent American tradition of putting out seasonal German-style brews each fall. There have already been a number of Oktoberfest celebrations in our area — Pensacola had one last weekend, and Serda Brewing had a great event in mid-September to launch its fall style, a sweet and malty Märzen, complete with a stein-hoisting contest, a lederhosen and dirndl competition, and the beer mile race. Märzens are one of the traditional German Oktoberfest styles — copper-hued, malty brews that date to 19th century Bavaria. For those of us who have become used to hoppy American craft beers, they are a nice change — smooth and not bitter at all. In addition to Serda’s, Madison’s Blue Pants Brewery and Chicago’s Goose Island Beer Co. are putting out seasonal Märzens this year, both conveniently (although not very creatively) named Oktoberfest and available in cans (Blue Pants) and bottles (Goose Island) in our area. Although similar, neither is as sweet as the Serda, and the Blue Pants is the least distinctive of the three, with the Goose Island having a bit of a bitter finish and more heft than the other two. A lighter but still traditionally German Oktoberfest style is the Festbier, which is hoppier and (usually) more golden in color than a Märzen — often a lager. Birmingham's Trim Tab Brewing Co.'s Fest Beer is in this style, and is very good, but is only available at the tap room. Pennsylvania's Victory Brewing Co. puts out a Festbier that is widely available in bottles; it's touted as an "amber lager" and tastes like a Märzen with some hops. It is different, and good — worth a try if you see it in the grocery store. If you missed some of the earlier celebrations that have already taken place, not to worry, as the Flora-Bama is hosting its own Oktoberfest festival on Sunday, Oct. 14, because nothing makes one think of a German autumn more than a white sandy beach and bikinis. Sponsored by Sam Adams (which has its own Oktoberfest style, also a Märzen, malty with sweet notes), there will be a polka band and a complimentary German buffet (beginning at 2 pm, while supplies last), along with a stein-hoisting contest. Prost! It might be a good idea to grab a donut while you’re there. Dueling Banjos brunch at Fairhope Brewery Paddle faster, I hear banjo music! Saturday, Oct. 27, the Fairhope Brewing Co. will be delivering a good ol’ pig-squealing five string-picking, brunch-serving time at its taproom. From 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. enjoy your favorite banjo songs and delicious food by Tin-Tin’s Rock and Roll Food Truck. I’m not sure what the brunch menu will be, but their regular menu certainly rocks. From gyros and po’boys to tacos and teriyaki bowls, they cover a lot of ground but do it well. The special beer of the day will be the famous Painted Black IPA. You’re sure to hear a Stones cover or two! Recycle!

COVER STORY Oakleigh House could face closure, HMPS board members say DALE LIESCH/REPORTER T and thinks the museum is important for tourism. He said he supported a path forward that would allow the museum to stay open. Financial issues Money problems for Oakleigh aren’t new. In 2011, Marilyn Culpepper, HMPS director, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $25,000 in funds from the society, multiple media organizations reported at the time. Neither Reynolds nor McGehee said they were on the board at the time of the Culpepper plea, but McGehee remembers it was a surprise. He added that the issue isn’t relevant to the struggles now. But the timing of the theft couldn’t have helped as funding from the city began to be cut about seven years ago. At that time, the funding dropped from about $100,000 per year to $30,000, Inge said in a previous interview. Inge was out of town this week and did not respond to requests for comment. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed 2019 budget cut 10 percent more from the budget, for a total of $27,000. However, the council replaced that funding in the official budget it passed in the last meeting of September. In the statement, HMPS said the city has slacked off on its obligation to maintain the property since then as well. The statement cited several examples of issues, from the HVAC system to the front porch and landscaping. The board also fears the Stimpson administration may try to sell the building if the museum closes, but members of the board have recently walked back some of those statements. City spokeswoman Laura Byrne has said in a statement that no decision has been made yet on the home’s future. “Our goal is to ensure a successful pathway forward for the Oakleigh House and the surrounding neighborhood,” Byrne wrote. History The house, located in the middle of what is now known as the Oakleigh Garden District in midtown, faced a similar fate in the mid-1800s when it went into foreclosure after its original owner could not overcome $20,000 in debt. James Roper, a slave trade broker and slave owner, built the house in 1833 as a getaway from city life, museum manager Marye Newman said. The area now known as Oakleigh, which sits across Broad Street from what is considered downtown Mobile, would’ve been outside the city limits at that time. Roper bought 33 acres of land that stretched from what is now Government Street to George Street and then down to Rapier and Selma streets. 24 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Daniel Anderson he house that helped lead its first owner to financial ruin is facing its own money issues, as its operators have pleaded with members of the Mobile City Council for more funding. The Historic Mobile Preservation Society (HMPS) has threatened to close the doors of the historic Oakleigh House and museum if councilors and others don’t commit to more funding for the antebellum structure. The museum cannot support itself on the $30,000 it currently receives in the form of a performance contract from the city’s budget, HMPS President Herndon Inge has said in previous interviews. The society is looking for an infusion of about $40,000 in public money, which would allow the house and museum to operate on a “bare-bones” budget. Board member Tom McGehee said he’s hopeful the city could take over the home’s utility bills, like it does with the Mobile History Museum. McGehee said Oakleigh was the first museum dedicated to Mobile history. He called it a “trendsetter,” adding that the standalone history museum came about a decade later. Board secretary Greg Reynolds said the house has seen an outpouring of positive support since the closure announcement was made. The board has pushed back by two weeks an Oct. 1 deadline to close the museum in the hopes of drumming up even more support. Reynolds was part of a group of supporters who spoke to councilors during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. On behalf of the board, he asked for more public support for the museum. In his comments, Reynolds called Oakleigh “truly a landmark” and said the board has not received any positive feedback from the administration in about a month, when it was suggested the city could pay the museum’s utilities. Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said the administration initially reached out to Inge about a fiscal year 2019 performance contract for $30,000, but he refused to sign it unless funding was increased. Wesch said the museum is in no danger of closing. He added that the city would take over the operations from the board if they couldn’t make the $30,000 work. Trinity Walker, a member of the Oakleigh Belles ambassador program, told councilors the house helped introduce her to Mobile. As a California native, she was unfamiliar with the South and Mobile’s history until she moved here with her family. “Oakleigh helped me acclimate to Mobile,” she said. At a preconference meeting, Council Vice President Levon Manzie, who represents the Oakleigh neighborhood, said he’s sensitive to the community on the issue Oakleigh is open for tours for $10 admission. The house is split up by time period, from the mid-19th century to “He wasn’t making very smart financial decisions,” Newman said. “For one thing, he probably spent a lot more money on this house than he needed to. The crown molding, all these beautiful, wide pine-plank floors. “He could’ve made it a little smaller,” she added. “This was actually his second home, so he didn’t really need it at all.” Items in the house include a pair of documents signed by Roper, which validated the sale of three slaves, a 30-year-old man and two teenagers, Newman said. The documents confirm the men were born in the U.S. because it would have been after the international slave trade was banned, she said. To make Roper’s financial issues worse, Oakleigh was completed around the time of one of the worst bank collapses in U.S. history, Newman said. Roper had a “a number of concerns,” or jobs, architectural historian John Sledge said. For instance, he had a brickmaking facility on the grounds of the home, where the sunken garden currently sits. In addition to his work in the slave trade, Roper owned 18 slaves at the height of his wealth and most worked as brickmasons, Newman said. Roper was a cotton factor, or a broker who sold the product for plantation owners. He also took out a number of business loans, she said. All of these activities culminated in Roper losing the house less than 20 years after having it built. He would’ve lost it sooner, but his brother-in-law helped keep him afloat with a loan, Newman said. Roper died in 1856. The name “Oakleigh,” which Roper gave his home, became synonymous with the neighborhood that would one day grow up around it. There is a debate, however, over how Roper arrived at the name Oakleigh. The word “leigh” means meadow in Gaelic, translating the home’s name to “oak meadow,” which would have fit with the area, Sledge said. “That was typical of the early 19th century,” he said. “People would

COVER STORY come up with romantic names. Everybody who had any pretension to grandeur would name their house.” However, more recent research from HMPS board member Robert Allen indicates the name could’ve been borrowed from a plantation Roper saw on his way to Mobile from Virginia, Newman said. The Irwin family would buy the house in 1850 for $4,525, after it had been previously rented, Newman said. One of the stops on the home tour is a bedroom belonging to the Irwins’ youngest daughter. She died just two weeks before her wedding at the age of 19, after contracting typhoid fever and salmonella poisoning at the same time, Newman said. The room is meant to teach visitors of 19th century mourning practices. It is adorned with a wreath made of human hair and a traditional all-black Victorian mourning gown. “It has made several small children cry, but the adults love it,” Newman said. “I always warn the children before they come in, or the parents of the kids, at least. This is a very popular room.” The home would remain a residence, even during the Civil War, Sledge said. It was spared damage due to how well protected Mobile was during the time. “Mobile was one of the most heavily fortified cities in the Confederacy,” Sledge said. “It had three lines of earthworks going around it. Oakleigh was within those, but was probably uncomfortably close to them should an invasion have actually occurred. That’s why when the federals actually got here, they considered the city too fortified to attack.” Many of the city’s oak trees had been cut down for “fields of fire,” which gave Mobile a rugged and unattractive look, Sledge said. “So, it would’ve been a raw-looking place, exposed and dirty,” he said. “So the house was never directly under attack. Of course, after the war you had a large amount of federal soldiers here — many of them black troops — as occupiers. There were barracks in that vicinity, where soldiers would’ve been.” Another reason the house survived the war was thanks to the creativity of one of its residents. Margaret Owen used her British citizenship to claim Oakleigh was foreign soil. She hung a Union Jack and threatened British involvement if the walls were breached, said Zoe Gray, a member of the Oakleigh Belles ambassador program. The home would stay in the Irwin family until 1916. The second generation of the Irwin family were very socially active, which makes for an interesting part of the home tour for visitors, Newman said. “So, if you picture Oakleigh when you’re walking up it’s all these big parties and all this entertaining,” she said. “A lot of that is because of this couple.” One of the most famous visitors to Oakleigh was President James Garfield, who stopped by, historians believe, while campaigning in about 1880, Newman said. He even drank a mint julep on the porch, she said. Among some of the Irwin family items on display at the house is a vase T.K. Irwin was given as a going away gift from the Strikers, a Mardi Gras society of which he and his brother were founding members, Newman said. One of the rules in the Strikers is it’s a bachelor organization and T.K. was getting married. The living quarters of the home would have mainly been in what is now the second floor. What is now the bottom floor was filled in segments, starting with two wings added by the Irwins. T.K.’s daughter would sell the house in 1916 to the Cole family. She sold the house, Newman said, because she didn’t like the heat and had moved to Maine. The Coles would fill out the rest of the first floor in the 1920s, Newman said. The Cole family lived in the home from 1916 to 1927, when it was sold to the Dennistons. Robert Denniston, who still lives in Mobile, resided at Oakleigh until he was around 20 years old, Newman said. The Dennistons sold it to the Greek Orthodox Church in 1945, before its final private owner bought it. Oakleigh was sold to the city in 1955. Admission for the museum was set not to exceed $1.50, according to an Aug. 18, 1955, lease agreement between the city and HMPS. The city purchased the home during a period of “mythmaking and celebration” of the Old South, Sledge said. “Oakleigh was meant to showcase the city’s heritage,” he said. “The same way the Azalea Trail Maids are still showcased at home tours to convey the opinion that Mobile is an old, gracious city and not a bustling new boom town like Birmingham or Charlotte.“ Admission to the museum is now $10 per person, with discounts for children, active military and others. Design Oakleigh was designed in the Greek Revival style so popular for homes and other structures of the era, Sledge said. “To me what’s the embodiment of the Greek Revival is this borrowing of classical architectural elements,” he said. “They look like little Greek temples. This wasn’t just in the South, you saw Greek Revival all over the country, really all over the western world.” What was so appealing at the time about old Greek culture, Sledge said, is that everyone was learning Greek in school and “democracy was a thing that flourished in Athens.” “It was very much a national trend, but what you saw or see with examples like Oakleigh is it is fine-tuned to the climate,” he said. “You wouldn’t see that, for instance, in Cincinnati, or the Hudson Valley. It really was a response to the climate.” Oakleigh Belles If the home is forced to close, the popular volunteer and ambassador program called the Oakleigh Belles would continue at a new venue, coordinator Brooke Allen said. The program would be forced to move to the Richards Daughters of the American Revolution House downtown. The program started in 2008, designed for high school girls to “foster a love for history.” The belles wear modern takes on historical dresses while they serve as guides at the mansion. Allen said registration is open to Mobilearea girls in grades 8 to 11. They must first fill out an application and then are interviewed by a panel of three to five judges. Applicants must have a nonweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher. There are five to 15 spots open each year. Since Allen has been part of it, 50 girls have gone through the program. Brooke Leslie, a 15-year-old sophomore from Davidson High School, is in her second year in the program. It has allowed her to learn more about Mobile history and meet new people. She said she would like to pursue a career in the medical field. Traci Tran is a 17-year-old senior from Theodore High School. ART ARTIFICE Mobile gallery is new stage for local family BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM S ince relocating to Mobile in 1995, October has been a wistful time for Kim Kelly. It’s when she misses her native Virginia the most. “It can make me a little irritable. Here it is Halloween and we’re still swatting at mosquitoes,” Kelly quipped. Last week, she slapped a new connotation onto October. Now it’s the month her latest venture, Sophiella Gallery, premiered. “We bought this building in October last year,” husband Charles Kelly said. “We originally wanted to open in September but throttled back to a pace we could stand. We’re ready to open the right way.” Nestled between The Haberdasher and The Haunted Book Shop (another October debut), the renovated spot at 111 Dauphin St. is just yards from Bienville Square. It’s also smack-dab in the middle of what the Kellys hope is another burst of “punctuated evolution.” “In the next year, there should be hundreds of residential spaces available downtown, so we feel it’s going to pick up momentum. We think our timing is really good to be known as an exciting downtown art gallery of a high caliber,” Charles said. They make no bones about Kim’s lead role in the venture. At Virginia Tech, she was a communications major with an emphasis in photography. It wasn’t long afterward she met Charles, then a Washington, D.C., accountant. Through their early marriage and Charles’ radical shift ‘Barber of Seville’ returns to downtown in jobs — from CPA to F-16 fighter pilot — they kept a darkroom in the house. As they moved around the world, Kim developed her instincts. “Street photography is my favorite genre because you’re waiting for the unexpected, whether it’s a person walking into a scene or a bird flying by or anything that makes the frame interesting. I got a lot of practice in Madrid,” Kim said. The practice is irreplaceable. It builds a knack for spontaneous composition and light evaluation, the “eye” to see it in the moment, to anticipate and capture. Once out of the Air Force, Charles heard the call of hometown Mobile and entered his father’s business in 1995. As he made a living in industrial sales, Kim concentrated on portrait work. “She probably shot 300 families, usually in black and white and on fiber-based paper, all while I was working. That’s tough for a young mother,” Charles said. The dynamic has now shifted. Their kids are in their 20s — one attends law school at Georgetown, another attends Auburn and another is a musician in Nashville. Charles sold the family business after 22 years. They’d collected work by local artists for years and had connections in those circles. Before long, they were assessing spaces, willing to let Kim’s predilections lead the way. The Kellys turned to architect Steve Stone for plans and to Stephen McNair for help with historic restoration tax credits. Kim’s first curated show opened Oct. 3. Most of its I THINK MOBILE IS READY FOR SOMETHING LIKE THIS,” KIM SAID. “ONE OF OUR IDEAS IS TO HELP MOBILIANS THINK OF THEMSELVES AS ART BUYERS INSTEAD OF JUST GOING TO ARTWALK AND JUST WALKING AROUND, WHICH IS GREAT, BUT CONSIDER WALKING IN A GALLERY AND ACTUALLY POSSIBLY PURCHASING SOMETHING.” done in New Orleans. Other markets our size do it.” As for Kim’s photography, it undoubtedly will reach eyes through the gallery and beyond Instagram. It seems a natural outlet for someone admittedly reluctant to embrace digital technology. Now, she sees it as just another toolbox and even sheepishly nods to employing her iPhone, the Kodak Brownie of the modern age. And the gallery name? “Sophie and Ella are our grandmothers’ names,” Charles said. “Kim always wanted to use them for one of our daughters but we never got to do it. She decided to jam them together to stir up curiosity.” Whaddaya know — they ended up on a Kelly collaborative creation anyway. on him to make the details count,” Wright said. Performances are Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at The Temple Downtown (351 St. Francis St.). Tickets cost $45 and $30, and $10 for students. Call 251-432-6772 or go to mobileopera.org. Chickasaw Civic Theatre runs this legendary work at the Lola Phillips Playhouse (801 Iroquois St.) Oct. 12-21. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15.75, $12.50 for students/seniors/military. Call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com. Keller saga staged in Chickasaw Baldwin Pops goes to the beach Regardless of Lone Star sentiments, Alabamians are proud of native daughter Helen Keller. Her early childhood in Tuscumbia was detoured by an illness that left her blind and deaf before she was 2 years old, obstacles breached through the struggles of teacher Anne Sullivan, who arrived at the Keller home in 1887. Keller went on to become the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree. The inspiring clash-turned-union of teacher and student became “The Miracle Worker,” a cycle of works based on Keller’s autobiography. Playwright William Gibson adapted his 1957 “Playhouse 90” teleplay into a stage version. 26 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 The Baldwin Pops presents a free concert on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m., close to the sandy shores of South Baldwin County. The show features work from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Justin Hurwitz’s “La La Land,” Henry Mancini, Pierre La Plante and William G. Harbinson at Orange Beach Library Green (26267 Canal Road). The concert is sponsored by the city of Orange Beach. The Baldwin Pops Band is also sponsored by an Alabama State Council on the Arts grant. For more information, visit baldwinpops.com or search Facebook for Baldwin Pops Band. ARTSGALLERY Although Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” is two centuries old, it’s still one of the most popular operas in existence, thanks in no small part to Warner Brothers. Their cartoon “The Bunny of Seville” is responsible for much of the music remaining in pop culture. “When everyone, including Bugs Bunny, has covered an aria, you have to know that it is a keeper,” Mobile Opera Executive Director Scott Wright said. The infectious comedy revolves the machinations of Figaro, a village barber and jack-of-all-trades whose romantic ploys of distraction and deception go hilariously awry. The eight-person cast and all-male chorus are helmed by stage director Eric Gibson. A veteran of several Mobile Opera productions — including a “Mikado” set in a Japanese hibachi restaurant — he has earned kudos. “[Gibson] is brilliant at comedy and you can always count names are well known in the area: William Nolen-Schmidt, Joy Gardner, Missy Patrick, Randy Moberg, Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough, Ardith Goodwin, Brad Robertson, Colleen Comer, Anna-Marie Babington and Mary Ball. “Basically they were friends of mine or close acquaintances I just felt like needed a chance to be showcased,” Kim said. “I knew Anna-Marie’s family and Mary Ball played tennis with my daughter, so I have a direct link to each person in this show.” The Kellys aim to heighten awareness of homegrown talent. They also want to cultivate new habits among Mobilians, to move them into a new phase. “I think Mobile is ready for something like this,” Kim said. “One of our ideas is to help Mobilians think of themselves as art buyers instead of just going to Artwalk and just walking around, which is great, but consider walking in a gallery and actually possibly purchasing something. It can be done. It’s

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Get intimate with Maxwell BAND: MAXWELL WITH SPECIAL GUEST MARSHA AMBROSIUS DATE: SUNDAY, OCT. 14, WITH DOORS AT 7 P.M. VENUE: SAENGER THEATRE, 6 S. JOACHIM ST., WWW.MOBILESAENGER.COM TICKETS: $26.50-$96.50 AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER Some people realize that something can be commercially successful. It’s a comparative industry sometimes where you compare what was the last big record and who produced it. When I came into the scene, I was working with people who weren’t necessarily a part of R&B culture. Stuart Matthewman was because of Sade (Adu). My boy Hod David, who I wrote “Pretty Wings” with and “Lifetime,” we were just new guys out here. It’s nice and just amazing to know that years later I can still do those songs, and it can mean something to not only the people who grew up with it but also the people who were raised by it or probably born to it. Who knows? Centanni: There have been a lot of musical genres that have evolved both instrumentally and vocally. The vocal aspect of soul and R&B have basically stayed the same since the beginning. It’s always been this smooth mix of jazz, blues and emotion. Why do you think the vocal aspect of soul has gone unchanged for so long? Maxwell: I think it speaks to the core of people’s emotions. We’re in a world where we’ve been moved to be disconnected and detached from each other, especially in this new digital age. You don’t have to see anybody to see what’s going on. You don’t have to speak to someone to communicate to them. I think that music, or hopefully the music that I’m a part of, opens people up in terms of their feelings and being able to be vulnerable, which is very key in this music. The great thing about hip-hop is that it’s the antithesis of it. It’s about strength and bravado and confidence and “you can make it” and “fight the power.” It’s all those things that rally people to get excited about their confidence. I think R&B and soul and neo soul have a way of saying to the listener that it’s okay to feel sad. It’s okay to feel scared. It’s okay to be in love. It’s okay to have your heart broken. Here’s a song to take you through the process. Centanni: Your latest single “The Glass House (We Never Saw It Coming)” seems a very personal one. What was it like rolling through all those emotions and memories to create that one? Maxwell: It was inspired primarily by Mr. Harry Belafonte. I had the pleasure of playing his Many Rivers to Cross Festival two years ago. I had met with him before the second part of the trilogy (“BLACKsummers’night”) was released. “Lake by the Ocean” was just about to be released. He’s been an idol of mine for as long as I can remember. He’s been the blueprint for me in terms of style, grace, voice and the way he cares about people and human- 28 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy of the Saenger O ne of the frontrunners of the neo soul movement will be bringing a special evening of music to the Jewel on Joachim. Since his debut album, singer-songwriter Maxwell has charmed audiences with his smooth, passionate brand of R&B shaped by the soul sounds of the ‘70s. With an eclectic combination of crowd favorites and deep tracks from his extensive catalog, Maxwell’s “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” is crafted for his true fans, both old and new. From “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” to “BLACKsummers’night,” his Azalea City crowd should expect the unexpected on a variety of levels. In a recent conversation with Lagniappe’s, Maxwell spoke of all things soul as well as his new single, “The Glass House (We Never Saw It Coming)” and its companion visual. Stephen Centanni: You were a part of the birth of neo soul. What do you think it was about that sound that resonated with people? Maxwell: First, it was amazing company to be in, for sure. It was D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, even The Fugees, in my opinion, and, in many ways, Mary J. Blige. I was born in the ‘70s. I came up during that whole period. I see neo soul as a movement of not only hip-hop and hip-hop/soul, but I also see it continuing in the current movement that I see today, which is the Afropunk movement. I think it’s just another label within a tradition that is soul music, which is always ever-evolving. That’s how I look at it. I’m just glad to be part of the team. Centanni: You’re right about the Afropunk movement, and it’s steadily gaining in popularity. You recently had a chance to go over to France and be a part of Afropunk Paris. What was that like? Maxwell: It was crazy for many reasons. The World Cup was that day. Paris had won the World Cup. It was awesome being in front of, funny enough, the youngest audience that I had ever been in front of in a long time, probably even in my entire career. In the beginning of my career, most of the audience members were people who loved music from the ‘70s; they ranged from 20s to 30s to 40s. To go to Paris and to see kids in their early 20s decked out in all this amazing African/Afropunk-type style and knowing the music that I had done, like, 25 years ago, it was very exciting to me. I’m always a little bit ahead of what I’m supposed to be doing. It’s not that I’m ahead of my time. I’m just a little bit early to the party with my thoughts. Maxwell’s “50 Intimate Nights Live Tour” comes to the Saenger Theatre Oct. 14. ity and the marginalized/disenfranchised people of the world. He’s always been that person. I was called upon by him to take part in a project he was trying to do; that project got delayed but the song was done and the visual was done with [Gerald] Bush and [Christopher] Renz. If it were not for him and Gina Belafonte, I wouldn’t have known them. They connected me to these two amazing directors, who have done Kill Jay Z and “Love Lies” with Khalid. They’re pretty badass. We flew out in December, and we shot this video with Yomi Abiola, who is like a Ted Talks specialist and a beautiful woman. She was very pregnant in that video, and she had her kids about five or six months after we shot. Now, I’m working with them again on this new song that’s just about to hit radio. I think some people are playing it now, because we’re performing it live. It’s called “Shame.” We just wrapped a shoot with them, which was about two weeks ago. We had to keep it so under wraps. In this game with the internet and social media, everything is known before it’s done. It’s a very interesting time. I’m excited about the future, and I’m happy that I got a chance to do that song. Hopefully, the topic with resonate with people and [help them] understand all the differences that we share cannot compare to the loss of the planet that we live on. Centanni: Tell me about the “50 Intimate Nights Tour” and what we can expect from the show. Maxwell: You know, I gotta be real with you. I’ve been touring for about 24 years of my life. I’ve done all the songs that have been expected of me. I’ve sung “This Woman’s Work” 50,000 times. I’ve done “Something Something” even more than that. This tour is about getting together with people and giving them what they want but experimenting and having fun. Every night, the set has not been the same. There’s been a new song, or we try something else out. I just want to meet the people who made me become what I am now. I wanna have fun with them just like I did when I was 23 years old and just had four songs and had to figure out what kind of covers what I would do. Now that there’s enough music to go for three or four hours, I have to be more selective and choose to go with a feeling more than a formula. It can be exciting for some and not for others. They wanna hear “that song.” I can assure the people that will be coming, that we’re definitely gonna play what they want to hear, but we’re also gonna play what I hope they wish they would’ve heard or what could’ve been a single in the times that it did come out. I’ll be back around again with a bigger tour. There’s a new album coming, and there will be a more curated show for the masses.

MUSIC BRIEFS Corey Kilgannon, continued BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Corey Kilgannon Date: Sunday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $12 at the door National Shrimp Festival grooves Band: 47th annual National Shrimp Festival Date: Oct. 11-14 Venue: Public Access Beach at intersection of state routes 92 and 182, www.myshrimpfest.com Tickets: Free For almost half a century, seafood lovers from around the globe have flocked to the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores to celebrate the beloved crustacean. Throughout the Oct. 11-14 weekend, crowds will wander through various booths featuring local gourmet delicacies. This annual festival has also earned a reputation for live music, which will be provided in abundance on two stages playing host to a versatile lineup of musical acts. Such bands as Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, The Tip Tops, Johnny Hayes & the Loveseats and Yeah, Probably are sure to get the crowd grooving. Joe Diffie, Karen Waldrup, River Dan and Bruce Smelley will add some country to the mix, and Brent Burns will provide a dollop of beachside trop rock. The festival has also recruited party bands Bag of Donuts and Velcro Pygmies to energize the crowd. To view the weekend’s complete lineup, visit myshrimpfest.com. Eric Erdman’s mom tells all Band: The World According to Juanita, Eric Erdman and Sarah Aili Date: Friday, Oct, 12, 8 p.m. Venue: The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., www.thelisteningroomofmobile.com Tickets: $20 artist donation Singer-songwriter Eric Erdman has used The Listening Room of Mobile’s cozy environment to give his fans a behind-the-scenes look into both his life and his creative endeavors. However, this performance might give his fans their most intimate look into his life yet, from the one person who knows him best. Before Erdman’s set, David Calametti will interview Erdman’s mother, Juanita Smith. Smith will share “her thoughts on health and fitness, the music and arts scene, her brilliant but simple tips for living a happy and successful life and what it is like being the mom of Eric Erdman.” The evening will also feature the music of Sarah Aili, who has been collaborating with Erdman on a collection of original music. Aili’s music is marked by her powerful vocals and a talent for providing musical translations of pure emotion. From bubbly, lighthearted tunes such as “Do You Ever” to heartfelt ballads such as “Arsonist,” Aili’s music puts her life on display. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Courtesy of Corey Kilgannon O ne of alt. folk’s most innovative artists is returning to Callaghan’s. Barely into his teens, Corey Kilgannon began penning his own songs. Since then, he has traveled from his home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to the streets of Nashville, but says his songwriting process has not changed. Kilgannon transforms “ideas and little notes” he jots on paper into beautiful sonic masterpieces. While he’s no stranger to taking the stage with just his acoustic, Kilgannon’s studio work showcases a different side of this artist. Ambient production elements and multiple layers of sound create aural dreams reminiscent of My Morning Jacket’s early work. “I’ve always been open-minded in the studio to letting other people add instruments,” Kilgannon said. “I play a lot of them myself, too. I like layering sounds. That side of it interests me. The sound has definitely developed over the years.” “Soften, Continue” is Kilgannon’s latest release. Touted as a collection of B-sides, Kilgannon decided to provide his listeners with a raw collection of “demos, recordings and songs” that include acoustic-dominant versions of songs from his previous release, “The Hollow II.” Kilgannon plans to follow this release with a new album he says will focus on his “folk troubadour side.” When he spoke with Lagniappe, Kilgannon was unsure if he would be giving his Callaghan’s crowd a solo or full-band experience. Either way, the audience should fall in love with this young singer-songwriter’s mature sound.

FILMTHE REEL WORLD Offerman shines in heartfelt ‘Hearts Beat Loud’ N BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 ick Offerman shines in a change of pace from his alpha-male-with-a-heart-ofgold persona in “Hearts Beat Loud,” in which he plays Frank Fisher, a widower coping with an impending empty nest. His beloved only daughter Sam, played with effervescent intelligence by Kelsey Clemmons (“Dope”), is preparing to leave for college across the country and, in a reversal from the majority of parental wishes, Frank is trying to get her to abandon pre-med to start a band. With him. Frank owns a record store — what else? — in his lifelong neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn, but gentrification and, most likely, his surly demeanor are closing its doors. His landlord (Toni Collette) is sympathetic to his cause and even more so to him, and they are an unusually realistic on-screen pairing. They fill in every scene with a sense of history and shared experience. Another able supporting cast member is the always great Ted Danson, playing a bar owner who also remembers the days when he chased stardom. With Frank’s comfortable but precari- ous existence in upheaval, his greatest pain is the departure of his daughter. In carefully doled out moments of explanation, and especially in beautifully underplayed emotions from Offerman, we understand how her departure will reopen the wounds of his wife’s death, how Sam’s leaving will amount to losing his wife again. The couple had a band together, and now Frank cherishes his jam sessions with Sam above everything else. Inspired by her growing talent, which he compares to that of her late mother, Frank uploads a song called “Hearts Beat Loud” to Spotify, and to his extreme delight it picks up a bit of traction. It’s truly heartbreaking to see this sweet, grown, bearded man in cargo shorts trying to convince his daughter to go on tour with him. She is the one who reminds him of their responsibilities. I love a plotless, underplayed movie, but this film at times tries to avoid emotion too much, even for me. I hate sappiness, but you don’t have to neglect the viewers’ heartstrings altogether. There are plot elements the writers could have explored further to deepen the story, and I think the realistic performances would have remained intact. But there’s no way a climactic scene with the father and daughter playing in the record store could have been any better. I will remember those two characters, and the songs themselves, for a long time. Filmed on location in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood, this film delivers an evocative feeling of really being in New York, and reminds me of another short, sweet flick about making music, “Begin Again.” Like that one, this film has some truly exciting and enjoyable scenes that linger over the process of making music. It is sweet and moving and funny, and so much fun to watch it is almost a guilty pleasure. But in the capable hands of a great cast, the film never overplays its hand. “Hearts Beat Loud” is quietly stirring, not grandly epic, and gratifyingly realistic. The plot avoids pie-in-the-sky clichés of stardom, and instead creates a beautiful father-daughter pair and gives us a glimpse into an important season of their lives. Watch it with your people. “Hearts Beat Loud” is currently available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photos | Stage 6 Films / Twentieth Century Fox From left: Nick Offerman shines in “Hearts Beat Loud” as a widower coping with the prospect of an empty nest. Jon Hamm and Jeff Bridges are amund the stars in “Bad Times at the El Royale,” set at a roadside fleabag motel in the 1960s. NEW THIS WEEK BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE A star-studded (Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth) Tarantino-esque misadventure set at a roadside fleabag motel in the 1960s, from the creator of “The Cabin in the Woods.” Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN Two boys face an onslaught of witches, monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy. All listed multiplex theaters. FIRST MAN Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in a biopic directed by Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”). All listed multiplex theaters. SHINE Two Puerto Rican brothers from New York’s Spanish Harlem, the street’s best salsa dancers, are separated after a tragedy only to reunite years later on opposing sides of gentrification. NOW PLAYING A STAR IS BORN All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater. VENOM All listed multiplex theaters. ASSASSINATION NATION AMC Mobile 16 FAHRENHEIT 11/9 All listed multiplex theaters. HELL FEST All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL All listed multiplex theaters. SMALLFOOT All listed multiplex theaters. LITTLE WOMEN AMC Mobile 16 JULIET, NAKED Crescent Theater LIFE ITSELF Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS All listed multiplex theaters. A SIMPLE FAVOR Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16, AMC Classic Jubilee Square THE PREDATOR All listed multiplex theaters. WHITE BOY RICK Regal Mobile Stadium 18 PEPPERMINT Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square CRAZY RICH ASIANS All listed multiplex theaters. ALPHA All listed multiplex theaters. THE MEG All listed multiplex theaters. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Classic Jubilee Square HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION Regal Mobile Stadium 18

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Gears & Beers bike event continues to grow BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY T Next is the Swamp Romp, which will visit Bayfront Park near Dog River (ridewithgps.com/routes/28221101). Riders will travel south down to Dog River and the Peninsula of Mobile neighborhoods, for a total of 30 miles. The final event is the 62.5-mile Mystic Metric, a modified version of the Bayou 100 that will not include Dauphin Island (ridewithgps.com/routes/28220725). The route that visits Theodore and Bellingrath Gardens features multiple rest stops. To register for any of the rides, visit racesonline.com/ events/gearsandbeers. Helping the economy The field of participants is quite diverse. At the time of this interview, registration was 43 percent higher than at the same point in 2017. Also, 52 percent of those are all new riders who have never participated in Gears & Beers. “With the event falling on Veterans Day weekend, I was very happy to have a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran sign up for the century ride,” Greene said. She added cyclists from throughout the southeastern United States have registered. Greene expects about a 50-50 split on local residents and visitors for the event that Numerous choices available has the Mobile Sports Authority as the title sponsor. “A study of last year’s event showed an economic im“The Bayou 100 is part of the Alabama Backroads pact of nearly $1.5 million,” Greene said. “So far, we have Cycling Century Series,” Greene said. “The course from downtown Mobile to Bayou La Batre gained a lot of atten- 100 nights of hotel rooms booked. That is a lot, especially Participation in the Delta Bike Project’s Gears & Beers event has grown every year. tion. It was a safe and fun 100-mile route that we said cov- when we only had 23 last year. Cyclists will spend money. They come to enjoy Mobile ered backroads, bayous and beaches. Still, we plan to make The DBP shop is open Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. to compete and to have fun.” some changes this time around to make it even better.” They do not compete with local bike shops for business. In fact, several shops Because of the larger number of riders, the base of that will be volunteering their time during Gears & Beers are Pro Cycle and operations has been moved to the Fort of Colonial Mobile Making an impact (formerly known as Fort Condé). All of the nontimed Of course, the main reason for Gears & Beers is to raise Triathlon, Trek Bicycle Store Mobile, Eastern Shore Cycles and Cadence 120. “Anyone can work on their bikes with us, from individuals to entire famievents will start and end there. After the rides, participants funds for DBP projects. Greene said with competitor fees lies,” Greene said. “You can learn to change a flat and how to clean your bike. can enjoy a party at the fort with music by the Mobile Big and sponsorships, they hope to clear $10,000. We teach across all boundaries.” One of the programs those funds will assist is called Band Society. Read to Ride. “Students can earn points to get a bike by The new century course will go down Bayfront Road Witches Ride coming up reading,” Greene said. “There is some amazing data that and cross the Dog River Bridge (ridewithgps.com/ Even with her full-time job and the responsibilities of overseeing Gears & reading scores have improved with this program. Also makroutes/28625256). Among the seven rest stops are Belling it special is that we only give new bikes to the students.” Beers, Greene still finds time for another project. The third annual Witches Ride ingrath Gardens and Rolston Park. The riders will then Perhaps the most well-known DBP effort is called Time is set for Oct. 28, the Sunday before Halloween. cross the Dauphin Island Bridge before making the return Proceeds benefit Delta Dogs, a sister organization of DBP. The local Is Money. “It is our biggest by far, with more than 600 to Mobile. bikes having gone out into the community,” she said. “Ev- nonprofit provides free spay/neuter and veterinary care to the pets of Mobile’s “This will make for a better trip,” Greene said. “It will community in need (such as elderly, disabled, veterans, families and women in ery volunteer hour gives a person credit towards a bike. be fun and challenging.” For those not wishing to participate in the long journey, This is a hand-up and not a hand-out. It gives much more crisis, and the homeless). “I would call it a moving party,” Greene said. “We had 500 people dress value to those earning the bike.” several other courses are offered. There is the 8.1-mile up like witches last year and go for a 3-mile ride in Downtown Mobile and Participants in the program can do jobs such as pick Panini Pete’s Beignet Buster fun ride that will go to DeTonti Square.” up trash in the neighborhood surrounding the DBP shop Arlington Park along Mobile Bay (ridewithgps.com/ A block party will follow at The Blind Mule. For more information on that routes/28221263). Riders will be treated to beignets, while at 561 St. Francis St. Greene noted this area of downtown event, visit facebook.com/events/1488599544552567/. Mobile could be “pretty messy” on a Sunday morning. they last. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Tim Ard he original concept of the Delta Bike Project (DBP) was for some friends to gather, repair or modify their bikes, and listen to some music. From those humble beginnings has sprung one of the most influential nonprofit groups in Mobile. In just a few years, DBP has become the premier organization for promoting and improving access to bicycle transportation throughout the city. It offers many avenues to obtaining a ride for children and adults who have no other access to get to school, work or a store. They also provide do-it-yourself workshops on bike repairs. To help cover the cost of these endeavors, DBP officials started the Gears & Beers series of rides in 2015 (gearsandbeersridemobile.com). The fourth episode is set to take place Nov. 10. “This is the major fundraiser for the Delta Bike Project,” Jenn Greene, director of DBP, told Lagniappe. “It has grown exponentially since the start.” The first year attracted approximately 300 participants. In 2017, the number jumped to 850 registered riders after a special 100-mile course was added. Organizers are preparing for 1,000 entries this year.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Fans have the power to harm their teams BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T here isn’t much an average fan can do to help his or her team be successful. That’s certainly true when it comes to big-time college football. As much as we believe coaches should listen to us when we tell them to throw more to the tight end or give the backup quarterback a shot, it’s never going to happen. But there is an area where fans can help their team — yet most choose to do just the opposite. As much as Nick Saban should be credited for his coaching ability and player development and game planning and everything else that goes into “The Process,” it’s worth remembering that Alabama was 7-6 in Saban’s first season. That 2007 campaign included four straight losses against LSU, Mississippi State, Louisiana-Monroe and Auburn. In the final three games of that stretch, the Tide failed to score more than 14 points in any game. Does anyone doubt Saban was already a great coach 11 years ago? Of course not. But the difference between Alabama then and Alabama now is the players have gotten better. Much better. It’s not the Xs and Os, it’s the Jimmys and Joes. That’s a cliche because it’s true. While fans can have very little impact on how those players play on Saturday, they can have a major say in where those players choose to go to college. In the last week we’ve seen people associated with both Auburn and Alabama work against the interest of their teams. At Auburn, frustrations are at an all-time high. One week into October all of the Tigers’ major goals are up in smoke. There is virtually no chance the Tigers can bounce back from division losses to LSU and Mississippi to still reach the SEC Championship Game or qualify for the national championship playoff. Those were the goals entering this season for a team that ranked in the top 10 in the preseason. Even the extremely unlikely scenario of a win over Georgia in Athens and Alabama in Tuscaloosa would almost certainly not produce a division championship. So it’s understandable that Tiger fans are extremely disappointed in their team and particularly their offense. The good news is that help is on the way in the form of top-level recruits Bo Nix and George Pickens, among others. Both players are committed to Auburn and expected to be immediate impact players next season. But neither player has signed, meaning they aren’t obligated to go to Auburn. What are those in-state players hearing about the program they’re committed to join? Well, there is a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising enough money to buy out Gus Malzahn’s contract. Of course, it’s not going to work. But it is accomplishing the goal of sending a strong message that Auburn’s program is a mess and anyone would be crazy to want to be a part of it. The same goes for message board posts and talk radio callers. Recruits hear these things and there’s no way it doesn’t affect them. If Auburn loses one Jimmy or Joe as a result of fans painting a picture of a program in disarray and on the decline, then those fans really have figured out a way to have an impact on their program. Alabama is rolling along so strongly that it seems nothing could be wrong. But Saban has made a point of pointing out how Alabama’s student section has been a disappointment. He’s right that the empty seats in the student section for the Louisiana game were noticeable. The problem probably has more to do with the way tickets are distributed than any apathy about Tide football. Saban said the school was addressing that problem, which is good. But he went a step further in saying that in the past fans would cheer and be excited when the starting lineups were announced during the pregame. Now, he says, there’s barely any reaction at all. Saban’s comments, as much as the lack of attendance, hurt Alabama. The only successful recruiting pitch another program could make against Alabama would be “if you go to Alabama you might win a national championship but it won’t be that exciting along the way. Come to our school — where we are on the rise — and you’ll experience the kind of excitement Saban longs for when Alabama was on the rise.” AS MUCH AS WE BELIEVE COACHES SHOULD LISTEN TO US WHEN WE TELL THEM TO THROW MORE TO THE TIGHT END OR GIVE THE BACKUP QUARTERBACK A SHOT, IT’S NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN. BUT THERE IS AN AREA WHERE FANS CAN HELP THEIR TEAM — YET MOST CHOOSE TO DO JUST THE OPPOSITE.” I don’t know how many recruits that would work for, but there is no need for Saban to play into the narrative that winning isn’t that much fun at Alabama anymore. The easy answer is for Auburn fans to be supportive of Malzahn and this Auburn team until the end of the season and for Alabama fans to turn out to cheer for the best college football dynasty in college football history. Of course, fans aren’t required to do that. If they wish, it’s their right to keep harming the program they say they love. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE GARDENING The very berry plants of fall BY BRENDA BOLTON, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos by Brenda Bolton, Jennifer McDonald, Alice Marty From left: Podocarpus berry, Hearts-a-bustin and Beautyberry and other berry-bearing plants can enliven autumn landscapes. A fter relentless summer, the sedate blooms and fading leaves of the fall garden are what nature gives us instead of June’s taxing exuberance, and the creamy tans, grays, muted sages and softening golds soothe with a cooler, quiet hand that I welcome every year. Fall is my favorite season. But there is one place fall flirts, bright colors winking at us in the sun. Just as summer’s zinnias, pink tropicals and morning glory blues wane, early fall ushers in the cheerfully bright berries of Callicarpa americana, the beginnings of fat scarlet berries on Ilex vomitoria “Pendula” and Ilex decidua, and the red pods of Euonymus americanus. These lovely natives’ common names tell their story. Could there be a more beautiful berry than the neon purple of woodland “Beautyberry”? “Weeping Yaupon” describes the cascading berries and pendulous form of this native tree (while the Latin “vomitoria” refers to the use of its fruit to produce a tea said to induce vomiting). “Possum haw” is derived, it is said, from being a favorite small tree the opossum browses, to graze on its hawthornlike berries. Is there a more descriptive name than my favorite, “Hearts-a-bustin,” to capture the strawberry-like euonymus seed pod that literally pops open, like Orville Redenbacher’s best, revealing bright red seeds in its heart? These natives join time-tested imports to offer a berry buffet to favorite wildlife — cardinals, cedar waxwings, mockingbirds, woodpeckers and bluebirds — and provide winter cover to protect from our rare freezes, and less-rare neighborhood cats. Who has not caught a flash of creamy rose pods suspended in a row of Cleyera japonica, like fat and cheerful pink spiders? Add to these beauties the fiery berries of Pyracantha, and you could believe fall is complete, but there are so many more. And, ah, the hollies! Berry colors ranging from golden yellow 42 | L AG N I A P P E | O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 to deepest red to black: Foster holly (Ilex fosterii), Savannah holly (Ilex savannah), lusterleaf holly (Ilex latifolia), Burford holly (Ilex cornuta “Burfordii”), winterberry (Ilex verticillata), Dahoon holly (Ilex cassine) and inkberry (Ilex glabra). What would the holidays be without holly berry stems gracing our tables and doorways? Hollies are one of the most versatile of Southern landscape plants. Be assured, there is a holly for that spot in your garden, from the dwarfed hollies like Ilex vomitoria, a small native yaupon perfect for foundation beds, to specimen hollies like the weeping yaupon (Ilex vomitoria), to the drought, salt and sandy-soil tolerant inkberry (Ilex glabra) with its subtle black berries. Most tolerate a wide range of soils and are relatively pest and disease free. Some, like the dwarf yaupons, are perfect for pruned shapes, while others are best left to achieve low-maintenance natural forms. I use only spring and fall sprays of horticultural oil to help them maintain their dark, healthy leaves and reduce white flies and scale that tend to form in shadier locations (they prefer sun). The cardinals strip my lusterleaf holly berries every year before I can fully enjoy them, so I settle for the bright flash of red wings. Remember that with most varieties only the female produces berries and must be planted near pollinator males for bloom and berry production. As plentiful as the hollies are, the berries of fall are not confined to the Ilex genus, though many of the remaining berry plants offer more subtle colors. My favorites are the dusty bluegreen berries of several small trees and shrubs. Native Southern wax myrtle presents stems clustered with blue-toned berries and is reputed to repel fleas and even roaches with its scent. A 3-foot to 5-foot narrow shrub for shade is the old-fashioned leatherleaf mahonia with its icy blue berry clusters. One of my favorites is the grayish, sage blue of the Podocarpus, often called yew tree. They are lovely in fall and winter centerpieces and blend perfectly with today’s interior neutral color palette. The Podocarpus is possibly more pest and disease free than hollies and just as easy to grow, tolerating sun or part shade. Find a few of your favorite berry plants at this month’s Mobile Botanical Gardens plant sale and have yourself a Very Berry Fall! GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT: What: 26th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale When: Oct. 11-14 (Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: Safe Harbor at Weeks Bay, across U.S. Highway 98 from Reserve Interpretive Center Featured: Native trees, shrubs and perennials What: Market On the Square (Look for the Master Gardener tent for gardening info) Find: Local produce, homemade bread, jams, preserves, honey, crafts, music When: Saturdays, Oct. 13 to Nov. 17 (7:30 a.m. to noon) Where: Cathedral Square, 300 Conti St., Mobile What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, Oct. 15 (noon to 1 p.m.) Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Speaker: Peter Toler, Certified Arborist, city of Mobile What: Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale When: Oct. 19-21 (Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: MBG MarketPlace, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Featured: Best plants for your Gulf Coast garden More Info: MobileBotanicalGardens.org or call 251-342-0555. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com.

STYLE BOOK REVIEW ‘The Gulf,’ a story of our past, present, future BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T living conditions of its workers. A recurring theme in environmental history is the impact of unintended consequences, and Davis’ book is not without numerous examples of how by “improving” nature, unintentional ecological damage is done, such as how the Army Corps of Engineers’ construction of levees along the Mississippi River accelerated the loss of wetlands in Southeast Louisiana, or how building seawalls actually contributed to, rather than prevented, erosion. While a history, much of “The Gulf” reads as if it was pulled from today’s headlines, with tales of red tides, battles over red snapper fishing, oil spills, industrial pollution, beach nourishment, dead zones and stormwater runoff. What makes “The Gulf” so fascinating — especially for those of us who live along it — is that it provides the backstory for many of the issues we deal with today. This context, of course, is what good history should always do, and Davis does it expertly. From the development of the first offshore drilling rigs at Goose Creek, Texas (and the first Gulf oil spill) to the Deepwater Horizon disaster, or the impact of paper mills over decades on the decline of fisheries, Davis ties together the past and the present in a cohesive narrative. “The Gulf,” however, is more than just of a history of this area we love and call home — it is also an urgent call to action. Many current and forthcoming environmental crises — including pollution, climate change and sea level rise — have a direct impact on the Gulf states. Davis notes that the impact of climate change on migrating wildlife can already been seen, and sea level rise is already at crisis stage in both South Florida and the (vanishing) boot of Louisiana. Davis also illustrates how what happens in other parts of the country directly affect the Gulf Coast’s environment and, in turn, our economy, health and quality of life. For example, he describes how excessive precipitation in the central part of the U.S. in 2016 caused fertilizer from Midwestern farms to empty into the Gulf, resulting in a “dead zone [that] expanded to a larger-than-average mass, nearly sixty-five hundred square miles … about what you’d get if you merged Rhode Island with Connecticut.” At over 700 pages, “The Gulf” may seem intimidating, but despite his academic background Davis writes for a popular audience here; his prose is accessible, making for an easy and enjoyable read. If there is a criticism of “The Gulf,” it is — especially for a Lower Alabamian — that it seems to be a bit too Florida-centric at times. This situation perhaps could not be avoided because of the size of Florida’s Gulf Coast, and Davis’ own Florida roots, but many of the issues he explores could have used some more specific Alabama examples — our slice of the Gulf may be small, but it is significant. Jack Davis will be speaking in Mobile at Spring Hill College on Thursday, Oct, 18, at 12:15 p.m. in Byrne Auditorium. His talk, sponsored by the Alabama Coastal Foundation, is free and open to the public, but ACF asks those interested in attending to register at joinacf.org by Tuesday, Oct. 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be available for $20 for those who preregister, or bring your own lunch if you like. Photo | books.wwnorton.com he winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for history, Jack E. Davis’ “The Gulf: The Making of An American Sea,” is an epic account of the Gulf of Mexico and those who inhabit it. A wildly ambitious book — Davis traces the history of the Gulf region from its geologic origins to the present day — it deals with an incredible variety of issues, from the flora, fauna and wildlife of the Gulf, to its human inhabitants and how they interact with and influence each other. As with all good environmental history, Davis, a professor at the University of Florida, weaves how both the natural environment shapes those who live here, and how humans alter their environment to fit their needs (and wants). “The Gulf” is therefore both a natural history of the region — of its rivers and estuaries, its birds and fish, grasses and trees — and also the story of people who made it home over the centuries. Along with the mollusk, the tarpon and the pelican are the stories of both familiar and unfamiliar characters, including the native Mobilians and Biloxians, the explorers La Salle and D’Iberville, the pirate Jean Lafitte and the angler Leonard Destin, the writer Wallace Stevens and the artist Walter Anderson. Davis repeatedly chronicles the tension between economic development and environmental degradation, be it the overfishing to near extinction of certain species, the overdevelopment of coastal land, especially on fragile barrier islands, or the massive impact of the petrochemical industry along the Gulf Coast — bringing jobs to thousands, but to the detriment of the health and That evening, Davis will be in Fairhope at Page and Palette from 6-7 p.m. This event is also free and open to the public, but you must register at pageandpalette.com. Tom Ward is chair of the history department at Spring Hill College, where he teaches American environmental history. He is also a board member of the Alabama Coastal Foundation and a regular contributor to Lagniappe. O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE BOOZIE Ten65 delights, FOX 10 bids Bob farewell BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY I t’s always feast or famine in the gossip biz. And let’s just say this week my cup overfloweth. So I’m not going to waste your time with a meaningless introductory paragraph. I am just going to go ahead and pour you a glass of this delicious, sweet and intoxicating nectar of the gossip gods. Enjoy responsibly! Don’t read and drive. Ten65 a huge hit! So long, Bob! On Saturday night, friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Battleship Pavilion to celebrate the long, distinguished career of WALA FOX 10 anchor Bob Grip. Many of us cannot remember a time when Bob (or WKRG’s Mel Showers) were not on the air. Though he won’t retire for a few more months, the “official” farewells were made last weekend. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a video message to him from D.C. Congressman Bradley Byrne made remarks in person, as did Secretary of State John Merrill. Many other politicos were in attendance. And, of course, all of his co-anchors were there including the current one, Lenise Ligon, as well as former co-anchors, Nancy Pierce and even Anissa Centers, who made the trip all the way from Texas to celebrate with him. Everyone’s favorite weatherman John Edd Thompson was there too, as was longtime reporter Renee Dials. My spies said it was a fitting send-off for the revered local newsman. Good luck Bob! Things just will not be the same without you! Bay Minette representin’ Country singer and Bay Minette native Kirk Jay turned all four chairs around on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night with his rendition of “Bless the Broken Road.” Kirk, who currently resides in Montgomery, secured a spot on “Team Blake” with the always folksy and charming Blake Shelton, whose team has won most seasons. We’ll be rooting for you, Kirk! Good Luck! Photo | NBC Another Ten65 Music Festival is in the books and what a fantastic weekend it was! One of Mobile’s biggest musical success stories, Wet Willie, put on an extra long and extra energetic show for their fans, playing all of their greatest hits — “Keep on Smilin’,” “Country Side of Life” and “Everything that ‘Cha Do,” among others. Lead singer Jimmy Hall is always fun to watch as he jumps around the stage. Afterward, Nashville country star and Mobile native Walker Hayes put on an impressive show, singing a little “90’s Country” and more. Mayor Sandy Stimpson went on stage and proclaimed Oct. 5 as “Walker Hayes Day” in the city of Mobile. Somebody call Hallmark! On Saturday night, Big Boi brought out a huge crowd, despite a rainstorm that hit during his set. Mayor Stimpson was spotted taking selfies with the crowd on Friday night and one of Mobile’s finest was spotted dancing on her Segway to the sounds of The Red Clay Strays. Later all of the bars were packed to see even more great live music. Thanks to the Jake Peavy Foundation and Gulf Distrib- uting for filling the streets of downtown with thousands of people enjoying great live music. Bay Minette native Kirk Jay turned heads on “The Voice” this week. I’m a “Survivor” In other reality TV news, “Survivor” will be holding auditions for its next season (which I think may be its 50th – or getting close to it!) at OWA on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hopeful contestants will line up and have one minute to state their name to a camera and then why they would be a good contestant for the show. You can get more info on this on OWA’s Facebook page or Visitowa.com. Good luck! Well kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ Bob Grip lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! O c t o b e r 1 0 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 1 6 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

