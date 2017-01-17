Lagniappe: January 19 - January 25, 2017

2 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

JANUARY 19, 2017 - JANUARY 25, 2017

5 10 13

BAY BRIEFS

EagleView Technologies to help Mobile County Revenue Commission assess properties.

COMMENTARY

Baldwin County Commissioner Chris Elliott really should be more of a stand-up guy.

BUSINESS

Coastal Alabama Community College, the consolidation of three area institutions, is open in Bay Minette.

CUISINE

No Southern gentleman worth his grits would fail to keep his pantry well stocked with the ground-corn staple.

KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net

14

STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com J. MARK BRYANT Sports Writer sports@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA RASMUSSEN Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com

COVER

After a few years of relative stagnation, subdivisions are once again springing up all over the Eastern Shore.

20

BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WILLIAMS Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY KILLIAN Advertising Sales Executive akillian@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com MELISSA EDGE Editorial Assistant events@lagniappemobile.com

22

ARTS

Grammy nominee Austin Wintory, known for composing film and video game soundtracks, visits Mobile.

MUSIC

Coming off a tour with Slash, Myles Kennedy and his band Alter Bridge play the Saenger.

24 30 35 36 38 FILM

The musical romance “La La Land” is lovely, well-told, beautifully portrayed and unexpectedly moving.

GARDENING Tips for DIY landscaping.

SPORTS Richard Moodie takes over as head coach of USA’s powerful women’s soccer team.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL How to make it stop

Permanent tax helps schools

Dear Rob: In the Jan. 12 issue of Lagniappe there appears a letter from Ms. Sharon Reeves of Mobile asking what, if anything, can be done to stop the unwanted delivery of the blue-bagged package of advertisements to her home. Ms. Reeves states that she has tried, unsuccessfully, for over a year to get these deliveries stopped. I know that other citizens are facing the same difficulty, whether the advertisements come in a blue or a pink bag. Back in 2015 the Mobile City Council looked into the matter of unwanted deliveries of bagged advertisements to residential addresses. Almost all of this is done by subsidiaries or operatives of the company that owns the Press-Register and al.com. To make a very long story short, we found that a number of courts across the country have determined that such deliveries are, in certain circumstances, protected under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Nevertheless, in April 2015 the City Council passed an ordinance regulating these home deliveries. While the ordinance has a number of provisions, it provides penalties to the distributor of such handbill packages, provided the recipient requests that the handbill package not be delivered to their home. Any homeowner who wishes to have such deliveries stopped should first call the distributor at 251-219-5015 and request that the deliveries stop. The homeowner should make a note of the day on which the call was made. If after several weeks the deliveries have not stopped, the homeowner should then call 251-208-5311. The 311 call center can then process and create a service request order for Municipal Enforcement to investigate the unwanted handbill delivery. I want to emphasize that 311 can only begin enforcement after the homeowner has called the distributor and several weeks have passed, so it is important that the homeowner have the date on which he or she called the distributor. I hope this information will be helpful to Ms. Reeves and others who wish to have these unwanted deliveries stopped. Joel Daves Mobile City Council, District 5

Editor: Kudos and high praise for the Baldwin County Commissioners for the bold leadership in passing the 1 percent sales and use tax for the Baldwin County Public Schools. I believe that a unanimous vote by the Baldwin County Commissioners shows that our leaders know just how important a well-funded school system is for Baldwin County. As a local Realtor, broker and 2017 president of the Baldwin County Association of Realtors (BCAR), I see daily the impact that the Baldwin County School System has on growth in our county. When buyers from out of the area search for a home in lower Alabama, a thriving school district is one of the most important criteria. Maintaining funds for the school district is essential to helping the community thrive. If the school systems are adequately funded and able to function effectively, it reduces crime in the area, promotes a good reputation for newcomers to the area and promotes high property values. A stable functioning school system means better living for everyone, whether you have children in the area or not. Back in February 2016, BCAR worked with the National Association of Realtors to encourage voters to renew the 4 mils. These efforts were successful in renewing the 3-mils tax; however, the 1-mil vote did not pass as it was 200 votes short of the 60 percent it needed to pass. It is encouraging to see our leaders promoting education for our county, and we appreciate such a lucrative investment in Baldwin County. BCAR will continue to work with the Board of Education and all of Baldwin County leadership to promote and maintain the treasure of living in Baldwin County. Frank Malone 2017 BCAR President

4 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

LAST WEEK ONLINE Mobile selected for 2017 Navy Week

The U.S. Navy is coming home to Mobile in 2017, one of 15 cities selected to host a Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs. Mobile Navy Week is scheduled for Feb. 22-28, coincident with a port visit from the USS Mason (DDG 87) and the city’s Mardi Gras celebration. It is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

Saraland police shooter allegedly committed suicide

Following a state autopsy, local authorities believe the man who shot and critically wounded a Saraland policewoman last month took his own life after opening fire on two officers responding to a domestic disturbance call that quickly turned violent. Matthew Blake Richardson, 27, was no stranger to the Saraland Police Department. In fact, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said in 2016 alone the SPD responded to at least 13 “domestic incidents” at the Saraland residence Richardson shared with his grandparents. Coastal Alabama Community College launches After 13 months of preparation, a plan to consolidate Alabama Southern Community College, Faulkner State Community College and Jefferson Davis Community College has come to fruition on the Gulf Coast. Coastal Alabama Community College opened its doors on Thursday, Jan. 12, marking the end of a lengthy effort by the administration and staff of all three of the former institutions it comprises. See this week’s Real Deal (page 13) for more information.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

Bird’s eye view

COUNTY CAPTURING MORE ‘DETAILED’ PROPERTY PHOTOS BY JASON JOHNSON

Photo/Contributed by EagleView

A sample image of the pictometry imagery EagleView Technologies will be using to photograph properties throughout Mobile County over the next several weeks.

L

ocal officials recently agreed to spend close to $400,000 on far more detailed aerial photographs of every parcel of property that’s assessed and taxed through the Mobile County Revenue Commission. In late December, a $392,266 contract was approved with EagleView Technologies, which will be taking aerial photographs of various sections of the county through February that will be available through software the Revenue Commission’s mapping and appraisal staff will be able to access. According to Tyler Pritchett, an attorney with the Revenue Commission, the photographs will allow land appraisers to view properties from multiple angles, and the software will include measurement tools that could potentially save time and money on future property appraisals. “It’s not just straight down imagery. They take a picture of the north, south, east and west at a 45-degree angle — like a bird’s eye view of the property,” Pritchett said. “That makes it easy for the mapping and appraisal staff to recognize and interpret what objects and structures might have been added to a property, and they can actually make measurements from their desks.” Pritchett said up-to-date aerial photographs should help with making basic observations faster than sending a team of appraisers out to physically inspect a property, especially those in “rural areas.” Currently, the Alabama Department of Revenue requires counties to review every property at least once every four years, which can be time consuming. Baldwin County Revenue Commissioner Teddy Faust Jr. told Lagniappe his department already uses EagleView to photograph at least 25 percent of the county’s properties each year. At this point, it’s still unclear whether Mobile County will used a similar long-term agreement going forward. “It has saved time, but we’re still going to be

right behind the photographs reviewing every property in person,” Faust said. “I don’t think it’s as good as boots-on-the-ground measuring, but if you have people who’ve done a good job, you can easily verify information.” While Mobile and Baldwin counties have used aerial photography in the past, Faust and Pritchett both cited reduction in cost as a motivation to invest in more detailed photographs. In Mobile County, that investment has come at the tail end of the state’s efforts to bring up the value of certain properties that didn’t see gradual increases over time. Last July, those changes caught some residents off guard when annual property valuations came with appraisals that were, in some cases, several thousand dollars more than in previous years. At the time, Glenn Ford, an administrator with the Revenue Commission, told Lagniappe the values “should level off” sometime in 2017 as the state catches up on its equalization efforts. While the Revenue Commission already maintains a public database of property records that includes interactive maps, it’s unclear at this point if the general public will be able to access to the aerial photographs EagleView will be providing in the coming months. Claire Foster, a marketing manager for the company, said EagleView gets questions about privacy “quite a bit,” but the company is confident its products are not invasive to the public. “In our application, you can zoom in quite a bit to see the type of detail that factors into the value of a home, whether it’s a deck, an addition or structural details like angles needed to measure the property’s square footage,” Foster wrote via email. “That said, even with our highestresolution imagery, you can’t make out a person’s face or a license plate or see inside a window. If a person were captured in an image, you’d be able to make out their gender, at best.”

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE

‘Untapped resource’

CITY SELLS YOUTH EMPLOYMENT PLAN TO LOCAL BUSINESSES

S

BY DALE LIESCH

tarla Pierce has opened doors for herself since transferring to Citronelle High School as a sophomore. For the past two summers, she has gained experience through an internship at the Outokumpu stainless steel facility in Calvert. The McIntosh resident and CHS senior will soon decide whether to start college immediately upon graduation, or begin working at the mill and take advantage of its tuition reimbursement program. “It changed my life,” Pierce said of the Mobile County Public School System’s signature academy program. “The internship basically helped me to do everything I thought I wouldn’t be able to do.” While a student at CHS, Pierce was able to take advantage of the school’s signature academy for industrial manufacturing. As a result, she has worked in quality control at the mill in various departments for the past two summers. During the experience she said she learned she can “work with adults and do what they do.” “The experience changed me,” she said of the internship. “My self-esteem skyrocketed.” Building on successes similar to Pierce’s, the city met with business leaders on Dec. 12 to discuss a new youth employment initiative, which would not only hire interns in city departments but would also help facilitate the signature academy program — as well as the SWEET-P program through the Mobile Housing Board’s nonprofit arm, Mobile Development Enterprises. The Youth Empowered for Success, or YES, program is open to youth aged 16-24. Helping to connect the businesses and jobs to the city’s youth would be mutually beneficial, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. He asked business people in attendance to

help by hiring at least two interns this summer. In addition, Stimpson said, the city will hire interns in some of the city’s departments. The goal is to get 1,000 youth working this summer, city spokeswoman Laura Byrne confirmed in an email message. “We believe our young people are a huge untapped resource,” Stimpson said. “We want to figure out how to bring down some of those barriers. We want to say that in the summer we were able to hire more youth than ever before.” The signature academies are meant to give students the skill set to succeed after high school, said Larry Mouton, MCPSS assistant superintendent of workforce development and career and technical education. “We’ve made the commitment that if you do what you need to do, we’re going to make sure you have an internship,” he said. The internships are typically four weeks at 15 hours a week and cost less than $1,000, Mouton said. The 20-year-old SWEET-P program served 30 student residents last summer, but has helped as many as 100 in a summer, said State Rep. Adline Clarke, MDE vice president. “We are so proud of this program,” she said. “It helps to break the vicious cycle of generational poverty. It exists, we can tell you.” The SWEET-P program is eight weeks long and costs a little bit more for businesses than the signature academy program, Clarke said. Darrell Randle, Mobile Chamber of Commerce vice president for small business development, told the business leaders in attendance that hiring interns could be beneficial

6 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

on several fronts. For one, Randle said, hiring interns could cut down on the costs associated with training and retaining good employees. When internships are offered, businesses can ultimately reap the benefits of a skilled workforce. Having successful internship programs can help the community, he said, and help recruit businesses to the area. Randle added there is also a social benefit to hiring interns through positive publicity. “I encourage every business that came here … if someone is asking you to participate say ‘yes,’” he said. Councilman Levon Manzie, who called on the city to develop a similar program, said he supports Stimpson’s efforts to improve youth employment. “I am appreciative of this administration for being sensitive to the lack of employment opportunities in the communities I represent,” Manzie said. “I believe this will have a transformative effect ...” Despite his support for the internship program, Manzie had called for a city department dedicated to youth services in order to take a “more robust, holistic approach.” His plan would involve mentoring, as well as ensuring youth have a safe place to go when school is out. For instance, he said, he’d like to see all of the city’s community centers open on Saturdays. “We’ve made one big step,” he said. “I look forward to working with the administration and council moving forward.” Pierce is not the only student to find success through an internship program. Two employees at Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys started there as interns. One, Jazmyne Woods, is a junior currently attending Bishop State Community College. She came to the law firm’s Mobile office through the SWEETP program. Woods serves dual roles, as an assistant to the chief of business development and in marketing, chief administration officer E. Maxine Day James said. Constance Garner, who came through a MCPSS signature academy, is an administrative intern at the firm. She is a junior at the University of South Alabama, James said. James said attorneys from the firm mentor students in LeFlore Magnet High School’s pre-law signature academy. Signature Academy Coordinator Kirsti July referenced Raymond Horace, a graduate of B.C. Rain who participated in the school’s aerospace engineering academy. She said he is currently attending USA but got connected to Airbus through the signature academy program. “He’s now looking at aerospace,” July said.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

Simply semantics

MCPSS: FAILING SCHOOLS ARE A ‘POLITICAL DESIGNATION’ BY JASON JOHNSON

S

uperintendent Martha Peek said the list of Alabama’s failing schools released last week was a “political designation,” maintaining that Mobile County schools are improving despite eight local institutions showing up on the this year’s list — some for the fifth consecutive year. “This is from a political, legislative act, not an educational set of standards, because as educators we know students continue to make measured progress over time,” she added. “We’re certainly disappointed that we have schools on the list but not disappointed in what we’re doing in the schools because I know how hard everyone is working, and I know our students are capable.” Peek was referring to the Alabama Accountability Act, which requires the state Department of Education (ALSDE) to designate as failing any school that finds itself among the “bottom 6 percent of standardized reading and math scores” three or more times in a six-year period. Since the Accountability Act passed in 2013, Mobile County has recorded at least five schools on that list every year. Last year, the number ballooned to 12, but the list released last week designated just eight local schools as failing. Those included B.C, Rain, Booker T. Washington, Blount, Vigor, Williamson, Theodore and Leflore Magnet high schools as well as Scarborough Middle School. While the total number is down, it includes more high schools than ever before. Peek blamed at least part of those results on a shift in state testing because, for the first time this year, progress in traditional grades 9-12 high schools was measured entirely by the results of the ACT Aspire, which was given to high school sophomores for the first time last year. In recent years, 10th graders haven’t been given tests tied to their school’s achievement scores, and Peek called the change “a totally new experience.” Mobile County’s results also weren’t isolated. Of the 75 Alabama schools considered failing this year, 43 were high schools. “This doesn’t affect student grades, promotion or retention,” Peek said. “It’s a measurement, and the intent was to get a snapshot in grade 10 to see where the strengths and weakness are as students progress toward taking the ACT in grade 11. What we know is, we have to continue to focus and make sure our students understand this test is of critical importance in the future.” While the change in testing may have contributed to some of the “failing” designations, others have been on the list multiple times including Scarborough Middle School and Booker T. Washington Middle School — both of which have been listed for five consecutive years. However, the Mobile County Board of Education voted to make sweeping changes at Scarborough in 2016 after only 9 percent of students met statewide benchmarks in reading and math. While that decision was made in April, Peek said “semantics or different views or whatever” between the district and the ALSDE caused the school’s failing status to not change. “They’re still on the list, but the school’s been totally reconstituted,” Peek said. “The data

is from the old Scarborough, which has nothing to do with the the school’s current performance.” Other Mobile County schools that have been repeatedly designated as failing under the Accountability Act have also been subject to changes and closures in recent years, though not necessarily for that reason. Augusta Evans School made three consecutive appearances on the list of failing schools before being shut down in 2015, and when Mae Eanes Middle School closed its doors last year it had been on the list four years in a row. Denton Middle School was also listed as failing three times before it was converted to the district’s seventh magnet program last year. Those schools also happened to fit into another trend in the data, which is that schools with high rates of poverty routinely make up the majority of those considered failing. In fact, of the 16 MCPSS schools listed as “failing” since 2013, only Theodore High School [38 percent] has recorded a poverty rate of less than 50 percent. As for the test scores that generate the annual list, they are based on reading and math results students in grades 3-8 and grade 10 received on the ACT Aspire. This year’s local reading results were varied, but on average 35 percent of students met or exceeded proficiency standards in reading, with the highest being 42 percent of students in grade 8 and the lowest being a 24 percent rate of proficiency among those tested in grade 10. Math scores, on the other hand, seemed to decrease as students aged in 2016. While 54 percent of MCPSS third graders met or exceeded proficiency in math last year, that number dropped to 11 percent among students tested in the 10th grade. Overall, though, the percentage of MCPSS students who met or exceeded proficiency standards in the three subjects tested came out at 51.6 percent — continuing an upward trend from the two previous years that recorded proficiency levels of 46.5 percent and 48.4 percent, respectively. With more time to focus on the testing of high school students and this year’s standardized tests just around the corner, Peek said MCPSS is trying to keep momentum as it continues “moving forward.” “Every school has a plan to address those schools’ individual needs, and they’ve been working diligently on those needs all year long,” Peek said. “Right now, we’re 49 days out from testing again, and we’re confident that we’ll see continued improvement. We also don’t anticipate having high schools on the list next year.” As others have before, Peek expressed concern with the Accountability Act’s use of the term “failing.” She said the moniker is “detrimental” to schools and also pointed out that every school could achieve proficiency and “there would still be a lowest six percent” under the law. “I think it’s a very narrow outlook at what students are doing, and it isn’t based on educational practice as much as politics,” Peek said. “I think it’s very unfair to the students and the faculty and staff members because they’re not failing, and they’re not low-performing.”

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY

Strange brew

Access denied

AL SUPREME COURT RULES FOR NEIGHBORHOOD IN STREET CLOSURE CASE

A

have a pedestrian walkway and landscaping on either side. “The neighborhood is really excited,” Barnard said. “We’re excited about moving forward.” Barnard said the group would meet in about a week or so and bid out the project again. One of the caveats from the city, he said, was that the Airmont Property Owners must pay for the closure themselves. The ruling could definitely impact the number of closure requests in the future, but many will be “fact dependent,” Barnard, a personal injury trial attorney, said. “You cannot compromise the safety of anyone else,” he said. “You have to allow the other neighborhood to get fire and police protection.” Before moving forward with the request, Barnard said the Airmont group had to check with the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and all city utilities to make sure the closure wouldn’t negatively impact these operations. “Just because we do it, it doesn’t mean everyone else can do it,” Barnard said. Councilman Joel Daves, who represents Airmont residents on the council, said the request has already resulted in neighborhoods asking for similar treatment. Daves, who along with five other councilors voted in favor of allowing Airmont to close off a portion of Montclaire Way, said he’s heard good arguments on both sides of the issue. On one hand, he said, it’s important to make sure neighborhood roads, designed only for a certain level of traffic, aren’t treated like thoroughfares. On the other hand, he said — with a nod to Councilman Fred Richardson, who voted against Airmont initially — it’s also important to remember that all citizens pay for public streets. Recently, property owners in Regency Oaks have requested a temporary closure of Andover Boulevard for a traffic study. The move sparked a debate, which was to be part of a discussion at a Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. In the case of Regency Oaks, the neighborhood wants to close off access to vehicular traffic but would keep paths open for pedestrians and cyclists, Property Owners Association president Brent Barkin said in a previous interview. At issue for residents inside Regency Oaks is safety. Given the controversy, some in the Regency Oaks neighborhood have not signed a petition that would allow the closure to be permanent, despite concerns over the speed of cut-through traffic in the area. Daves said the council “needs to hear from everybody” on the issue before coming to a conclusion on an ordinance dealing with security gates. “We’ll have to see where it goes,” he said, referring to the Jan. 17 meeting, which was to end after this issue goes to press.

AIRMONT PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT EATON BARNARD SAID THE VOTE AND SUBSEQUENT RULING WAS MAINLY ABOUT SAFETY CONCERNS FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD’S RESIDENTS.” for them. Meanwhile proponents of the move have said all along that crime was the primary factor in the request. The closure was not intended to be exclusionary, Barnard said, but rather for safety. “It was to stop or substantially deter crime taking place,” he said. In fact, Barnard said the crime problem in the neighborhood has continued in the months leading up to the Supreme Court ruling. As an example, Barnard said the home of a “young family” was burglarized in broad daylight and televisions were stolen. In that case, he said, police were able to track the suspected burglars down and recover the property. Barnard said he understands the opposition, but would allow the closure if the roles were reversed. “We don’t wish ill will to our neighbors,” he said. “It’s inconvenient for them, but it’s a bigger inconvenience for us.” The ruling clears the way for the association to again meet and take bids for construction of a 3-foot-high fence blocking a portion of Montclaire Way at Airmont Drive. “It’s not going to be a Berlin wall,” he said. “It’s going to be a 3-foot fence.” The closure would block off what neighbors say is a cut-through. The structure would also

A

BY LEE HEDGEPETH

BY JASON JOHNSON

fter a legal battle that lasted almost a year, a group of Mobile residents will not be able to stop the Airmont Property Owners Association from closing off access to Azalea Road. In a decision reached Friday without an opinion, the Alabama Supreme Court affirmed an earlier Mobile County Circuit Court decision to allow the closure, which the City Council approved in January 2015. Airmont Property Owners Association president Eaton Barnard said the vote and subsequent ruling was mainly about safety concerns for the neighborhood’s residents. “Mobile will be safer because of this ruling,” he said. “Crime will go down as a result.” Barnard said everyone in the neighborhood supported the move, but the group got resistance from a number of neighbors in adjoining communities. Dr. Janice Morton Hunte, who was the named plaintiff in the suit, raised concerns in a letter to Mayor Sandy Stimpson and councilors before the initial vote. In the letter, she questioned the amount of crime the neighborhood suffered. Other opponents said the move would create a safety issue and be inconvenient

AG SPEAKS TO AUDIENCE OF SUPPORTERS, POTENTIAL COMPETITORS

8 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

labama Attorney General Luther Strange spoke to a nearly full room of supporters — and potential political opponents — on Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he addressed members of the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee. The event was one of the first campaign-style stump speeches Strange has given since his announcement that he will run for Jeff Sessions’ senate seat if Sessions is confirmed as United States attorney general. While Strange’s speech seemed to go over well with much of the crowd, his audience also included several potential political opponents, including state senators Trip Pittman and Bill Hightower, who — in addition to Strange — have been interviewed by Governor Robert Bentley as potential appointments to replace Sessions ahead of any special election. Beating Attorney General Strange in that special election, though, won’t be an easy feat given the resources he’s already amassing, something he pointed out himself when talking to Lagniappe at the event. “I have already announced that I’m running for the Senate … and I’m really encouraged by the support we’ve got,” Strange said. “I’ve raised over $700,000 from all across the state … I’d be honored to be selected [by Bentley] but ultimately the people of the state are going

to decide who’s going to be their senator. I’m prepared to run because I feel like, based on my record and experience I feel like I’m the best person the take Jeff Sessions’ place.” Another of Bentley’s options for Sessions’ replacement — and a potential opponent for Strange in an election — is Pittman, a Baldwin County Republican who oversees the state’s anemic general fund. Pittman described his interview with Gov. Bentley regarding the U.S. Senate seat. “We had a very good interview,” Pittman told Lagniappe, as Strange stood not very far behind him. “I think I made a point of who I am, what I stand for as a husband, father, a businessman. I’ve served in the military. I’m prepared to offer myself for this important position, to try to follow the footsteps of Jeff Sessions, who’s a great senator. “And now we’re going to see who the governor appoints, and then I’m going to evaluate that, and then you know I’m considering running for the seat, depending on what happens there. I think the people of Alabama need to decide who’s going to be their next U.S. Senator.” Bentley has said that he will announce his temporary replacement for Sessions’ U.S. Senate seat once sessions is confirmed as U.S. attorney general, and that a special election for the post will not be held until 2018.

Mixed signals

CONTRARY TO STATE, BALDWIN COMMISSIONER CLAIMS DUI CASE ‘SETTLED’

BY GABRIEL TYNES

I

n what appears to have been a concerted media blitz, Baldwin County Commission President Chris Elliott told several reporters he invited to a civic speaking engagement last week the DUI case against him had been “settled.” But according to state court records, his civil action against the Alabama Law Enforcement Association for his license suspension is ongoing, and as recently as Jan. 6, all the circuit court judges in Baldwin County had recused themselves from the case. Further, despite assurances that he “owned” his crime and he did “not ask for any favors” or special treatment, he reported he was currently serving a 45-day suspension of his license, which is half of the 90-day suspension period mandated by state law. Elliott refused a breathalyzer exam after running a red light in Fairhope just after midnight on May 14, 2016. At the time, he said he was leaving a charity steak cook-off for the Rotary Club where he’d had a “couple of beers,” but the cook-off ended more than two hours before he was arrested and there have been unsubstantiated claims that Elliott was seen drinking in a Fairhope bar after prior to his arrest. Elliott’s attorney, Rob Stankoski, would not directly answer the question of whether his client had been in a bar prior to his arrest. Elliott has not responded to any of Lagniappe’s efforts to ask him about the situation. Lagniappe reported last week that circuit court Judge Clark Stankoski recused himself Jan. 6 because his brother, Rob Stankoski, is defending Elliot in the case. But a motion not filed until Jan. 12 indicates judges Jody Bishop, Carmen Bosch, Joseph Norton and Scott Taylor recused themselves from the case two days earlier, on Jan. 4.

Elliott told the crowd at a meeting of the Eastern Shore Republican Women last week that charges against him in Fairhope municipal court were settled “some time ago,” a claim since corroborated with Marcus McDowell, the city’s assistant prosecutor. McDowell said the city withheld adjudication after Elliott pleaded guilty in his municipal case. McDowell said he was unable to remember exactly when the plea deal took place. “It means he pled guilty, and that the court accepts the plea but does not find him guilty,” McDowell explained. “And at the end of a twoyear period, or the end of this probation period, if he’s completed all his courses, he [did] what he’s supposed to be doing, the matter is nolle prossed. So there’s no finding of guilt.” McDowell said the municipal court did not have a role in suspending Elliott’s license because that is a matter for circuit court. Elliott said he received a 45-day suspension from the state last month but on Jan. 13, the day after Elliott’s press blitz, a spokesperson for ALEA said the “the case is still pending and therefore we cannot make any comment.” Neither Elliott nor Rob Stankoski returned requests for comment, and Elliott did not revisit the issue during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the County Commission. Despite covering the story over the past three months, Lagniappe was not informed about Elliott’s speaking engagement ahead of time. Other media have told Lagniappe Elliott personally contacted them and invited them to the event. When questioned in a television interview with WALA as to whether he had gone somewhere else after the cook-off, Elliott changed the subject. Jane Nicholes contributed to this report.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES

Who’s Chris Elliott trying to fool? ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

Their lawyer, who refuses to offer any more info, simply says their case against Elliott is ongoing. Elliott and his lawyer won’t return emails, or calls either. Just before deadline, Fairhope’s assistant city prosecutor, Marcus McDowell, told a Lagniappe reporter Elliott plead guilty in city court two or three months ago, although he couldn’t remember when. But he also said the city court has nothing to do with license suspension, so it’s still unclear who set the license suspension or when it happened. It’s too bad Elliott is completely unwilling to explain what legal machinations have taken place to this point. But there are some things we know for sure. First of all, Chris Elliott didn’t “own” this. He has tried to weasel out of his punishment and has offered his elected position as a reason he shouldn’t lose his driver’s license like everyone else. He copped the guilty plea in city court after he was exposed. We also know for a fact he is unwilling to answer a simple yes or no question about whether or not he was in a bar that night. Elliott obviously takes the voters of Baldwin County for complete rubes. Word is he’s going to run for probate court judge, but why would anyone want such an obviously manipulative judge — or commissioner for that matter? It’s one thing to get a DUI, but it’s entirely another to make people think you’re a stand-up guy when you’re actually trying to game the system behind the scenes. If Chris Elliott wants to be measured by his actions, he still looks to be about a mile short of the truth.

THEGADFLY

10 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

they were sticking with their original story. After former Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Lang Floyd gave Elliott his injunction, a date was set for Jan. 9 in order for ALEA and Elliott to duke it out in court. But guess what? Floyd retired this past summer and the judge who replaced him happens to be the brother of Elliott’s lawyer. So Judge Clark Stankoski recused himself just before the trial last week, despite this being on his docket for months. A couple of days later we found out all the other Baldwin judges had recused themselves as well. Strange stuff. Then came Thursday’s ridiculousness. As the links to newspaper articles and TV interviews came in, we were surprised to discover Elliott had told the Republican ladies all his legal issues were settled and he’d lost his license for 45 days and was “bumming” rides from friends. Chris had the Republican ladies hugging him and talking about what a great guy he is … after he TOLD them what a great guy he is. “I have always thought the measure of a person is not whether or not you make a mistake, but how you handle that mistake,” Elliot was quoted as saying. “We all make mistakes. I made a mistake. It’s how you handle that mistake, it’s about whether or not you ask forgiveness.” It was all so confusing. When were his legal problems settled and where? Why a 45-day suspension when 90 days is the norm? AND he said his 45 days would be up at the end of January, so he theoretically hasn’t been driving since mid December, if my basic math skills work. But all of those judges recused themselves last week. Why? So we wrote to ALEA to get their take.

SERIOU SLY, I A M A STAN D-UP FL Y!

Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen

I

n terms of sheer political theater, watching Baldwin County Commissioner Chris “I Have Sinned” Elliott trying to fool voters into believing he hasn’t attempted to use political clout to keep his license after a May 2016 DUI is Tony Award worthy. Elliott took it up a notch last Thursday when he spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Eastern Shore Republican Women’s group, giving them a Swaggart-like apology while at the same time letting them know what a standup guy he is. But, as has been the case since this saga began, little of what the commissioner says adds up. Elliott spoke publicly for the first time about his DUI arrest last May in Fairhope after he ran a red light and refused a Breathalyzer. The first-term commissioner wanted to let everyone know he was “owning” his punishment. Well, almost everyone. The first tip-off that the whole thing was nothing more than an orchestrated attempt to fleece the public was that Elliott directly contacted the local media he wanted to hear his little speech, but excluded Lagniappe. That’s not too surprising, I suppose, since we’re the only ones who have asked for an explanation of what actually happened May 14 after his original story fell apart. He’s been avoiding our questions for three months, so it makes sense he wouldn’t want to answer them while flim-flamming the Republican ladies. A little history might be in order here. When Elliott was arrested, he sent out a press release apologizing and saying, “there are consequences for my decisions and I will face these consequences.” His story was that he’d had a couple of drinks at a charity event, ran a light and then refused the breath test, but he’d be taking his lumps and not trying to fight the consequences. At the time I thought it was pretty forthright for a county commissioner to admit such an error without trying to use any sleazy backdoor connection to beat the wrap. But last October there was some rumbling about Elliott still driving around when he was supposed to get a mandatory 90-day license suspension for refusing the Breathalyzer. Our crack research team quickly located a lawsuit in which Elliott was seeking injunctive relief in order to keep his license. Suddenly it didn’t sound like Elliott was “owning it” at all. It sounded a whole lot more like Elliott said all the right things to get everyone off his back and then, when he figured nobody was looking, had his lawyer try to get him out of it. So I made some calls. Elliott wouldn’t return them — never has and probably never will — but his lawyer, Rob Stankoski, did and explained Chris was just availing himself of his right to petition the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for a hearing on the suspension of his license, but they didn’t get a hearing in time, so he filed a suit on the commissioner’s behalf. Elliott’s suit argued he would suffer, “irreparable harm and damage by the suspension of his driving privileges. He will be unable to work and serve in his elected capacity as a Baldwin County commissioner.” In layman’s terms Elliott said his elected position is too important for him to lose his license when he breaks the law. Hard to see that as anything more than a textbook example of trying to get “special treatment.” Things kept getting stranger. After we published that story, people emailed telling me Elliott’s claim he’d just had a couple of beers at a charity event before he was pulled over was also a load of bull poop. They claimed he’d been drinking at a Fairhope bar after the steak cookoff, which ended at 10 p.m. It did seem odd Elliott ran that red light more than two hours after the cook-off was over. So I asked his lawyer whether Elliott had been at a bar. He wouldn’t answer the question directly, saying

BALDWIN COUNTY COMMISSIONER CHRIS ELLIOTT MADE NEED A STAND-IN FOR HIS STAND-UP GUY ROUTINE.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA

Puttering through purple political purgatory ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

W

hat a strange, strange, strange world we now live in. As our 45th president prepares to be sworn in this week, I find myself in a place I have never been before — in some sort of unfamiliar political purgatory. Even though we live in a red state, I have many friends who inhabit the blue dot. I used to be a blue dotter myself — bluer than blue. But as I have gotten older, and realized with great certainty that no one person or party will ever have all of the answers, I feel adrift in a sea of purple these days. And I like purple, so I am happy with my shade of political identification. During previous transitions and inaugurations, I felt like I was pretty much on the same page with just about everyone who was around me. We were either all really happy, or all really sad. Or we just didn’t care that much. But this year is different. I have two completely different systems orbiting around me (or at least in my social circles and media feeds) — one full of red planets and the other blue. The residents of the planets in the red system are ecstatic about this Friday. Even though they were lifelong Republicans, many of them acted like they hated to vote for Donald Trump. But since his victory, I sense downright giddiness and jubilation from many of them. Some are just truly excited about something new. Some are just happy it’s anyone but a Clinton. Others really love him and are openly smug — calling Dems “buttercup” and “snowflake” every chance they get. So weird. My friends who rocket around the blue system are absolutely despondent. Mournful, even. They are considering or are going to the march in Washington or other marches across the country or organizing their own forms of protest. Or simply praying Obama will resign this week so Biden will become the 45th president and ruin all the signage that has already been printed for Trump’s inauguration, which I guess would kind of suck for him but I don’t think it would really effect much change. Sorry folks, Trump would say, the signs are wrong because of those losers Obama and Biden! Sad! It is strange to be surrounded by both agony and ecstasy over the same upcoming historical event. Luckily, being purple is like being on an antidepressant. I feel neither high nor low. Just kind of numb. Don’t get me wrong. The fact that a reality TV star is about to become our next president has not escaped me. I was reading some of his Tweets aloud to my husband, Frank, last night, and we just started laughing at the absolute absurdity. A few days earlier we were debating 1) the technical definition and logistics of the “golden shower” and 2) if we thought our president-elect really did get his jollies by being tinkled on by Russian prostitutes. Yes, these are the conversations you have to have as an American now. Cue Lee Greenwood: “And I’m proud to be an American,

where at least I know I can pee …” A country where, according to the feeds of my blue peeps, Spencer’s Gifts is now selling a shirt reading “Grab America by the P*ssy!” Unfortunately, the shirt does not have the good manners to employ the asterisk. I really, really, really hope I do not have to explain that one to my kids someday. “Well you see, honey, a long time ago President Trump was on a bus with a guy named Billy Bush and they were headed to visit the set of a soap opera called ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Mom used to watch it in college, there was a possessed woman on there named Marlena. I think she was once kidnapped by Stefano DiMera and taken to a desert island. It was sick. Anyway, you see, President Trump was talking to Billy about women and said …” Yuck! Yuck! Yuck! It does gross me out and make me sad. The Trumpster was definitely not my choice, to say the least. With that said, call me a patriotic dope, but I STILL can’t help but be hopeful for this new administration. I hope some of the people our president is surrounding himself with may actually do the country some good. Could this new billionaire education secretary who hearts charter schools actually bring a fresh perspective to our education system? Will Alabama’s own Jeff Sessions prove his critics wrong and set up a justice department that applies the law evenly to all of us, and maybe actually enact some criminal justice reforms his predecessors couldn’t? Maybe, just maybe they will actually be able to keep the good things about Obamacare and fix the issues that are making many Americans’ health care costs skyrocket! Maybe an oil dude is exactly who we need in the secretary of state position. I mean, black gold is what makes the world go round … and also to war, so maybe he will have the experience and know-how to get things done. Ben Carson with the help of Steve Harvey? Yeah, I have no hope for that. Maybe I am crazy, but for the sake of our country and my children, I really, really want to be able to say to my grandchildren one day, when I’m old and in a rocking chair and wearing my gray hair in a grandma bun, “Well, you know, kids, that Trump. He tweeted like a crazy lunatic. He was a misogynist and said some unspeakable things about women. And he may have even liked ladies of the night from foreign lands to urinate on him at times, but you know, sweethearts, surprisingly he turned out to be a pretty darn good president. Now come rub Grandma’s feet. Watch out for my bunions.” Hey, a girl can dream, right? And you know what? While I’m dreaming, forget those bunions. My old lady feet are going to look FABULOUS! Frank is going to want to grab my old piggies by the pinkies! RRROOOOWWW! Let freedom ring! May God bless America (and help us all)!

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT

Is civil rights icon John Lewis abusing his legacy?

BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM

A

nyone with a baseline knowledge of Alabama history likely knows the name John Lewis. Lewis — a current Democratic congressman from Georgia — was one of the original Freedom Riders. He sustained some of the worst injuries in the infamous 1965 Bloody Sunday march on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, who was born in Troy, became one of the youngest icons in the civil rights movement. He was there and personally witnessed much of Martin Luther King Jr.’s work. He also faced the consequences of participating in the civil rights struggle, which will forever be a black stain on the South. Twenty-one years after Bloody Sunday, in 1986 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and, since then, has been a civil rights figurehead in Congress. For that reason, when Lewis speaks we all listen. He was there. He lived under the segregated South and fought to change it. Every March 7, he participates in a symbolic march across the bridge, arm in arm with dignitaries, to commemorate that day in 1965. When Lewis speaks at Selma, he is quick to point out that now politicians are all too eager to be seen at the front of the parade across the bridge. He will remind attendees that when he marched, no one wanted to be at the front of the line for civil rights on March 7, 1965, and that now, everyone with an eye on higher office wants to be seen at the front of that line. Although Lewis eventually became a politician, that was not the reason he participated in the original Selma

march. He participated for the right to vote. For that and his accompanying civil rights efforts, many regard him as an authority on race relations. But now, with the election of Donald Trump, Democrats have decided that weaponizing this part of history — and Lewis himself — is a justified course of action because they were disappointed in last November’s election. First it started with President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Alabama’s own Sen. Jeff Sessions to be his administration’s attorney general.

NEVER MIND THE NUMEROUS PICTURES OF SESSIONS AND LEWIS STANDING TOGETHER AT THE FOOT OF THE EDMUND PETTUS BRIDGE OR THE FACT THAT THE TWO WERE RAISED IN THE SAME STATE A HUNDRED MILES APART FROM ONE ANOTHER. BUT DURING SESSIONS’ CONFIRMATION HEARING LAST WEEK, LEWIS TESTIFIED AGAINST SESSIONS”

Never mind the numerous pictures of Sessions and Lewis standing together at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge or the fact that the two were raised in the same state a hundred miles apart from one another. But during Ses-

COMMENTARY | THE MONTGOMERY MINUTE

Color by numbers BY LEE HEDGEPETH/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

J

ust after the 2010 election, Republican lawmakers, who had just gained complete political power in Montgomery for the first time in over a century, seized a unique opportunity: to redraw the state’s legislative districts. The 2010 census meant that in light of Alabama’s shifting demographics and growing population, changes had to be made, and Goat Hill’s newly anointed were quick on the draw, setting up a State House committee and tasking it with drawing new political boundaries for the 35 Senate and 105 House districts. In the 2012 election, the districts that committee eventually approved were used for the first time. Until this day, though — half a decade, a U.S. Supreme Court decision and a handful of election cycles later — it’s still unclear whether or not those districts are constitutional, and whether in seizing that political opportunity in 2010 Republican lawmakers colored far outside the legal lines. Whether or not the current electoral map is unconstitutional — and the consensus in the courts is that at least some of its districts are out of legal bounds — hinges on whether legislators diluted minority voting power by “packing” black Alabamians into the same few districts. Ironically, historically Alabama’s white political elite used the opposite tactic to undermine minority power at the voting booth. In the past, splitting minority communities and placing those smaller sections into larger, majority white districts was the strategy: a move that resulted in little minority voting power in any single district. Now, according to black lawmakers and others challenging the 2010 maps, the tactic has changed. Instead

of spreading minority voters out in order to dilute them, they argue, minority communities have been “stacked and packed” into as few districts as possible, giving black voters unnecessarily large voting power in places where they were already able to elect their candidates of choice. This effort to pack black voters into a very few districts is perhaps illustrated best (or worst) in Senate District 26, represented by Senate Minority Leader Quinton Ross. “Alabama’s Senate District 26 presents a useful illustration of this logic,” a 2015 Harvard Law Review article points out. “Although the state needed to add approximately 16,000 individuals to the district to equalize district populations, the requirement of ‘one person, one vote’ did not mandate the Legislature’s decision to add 14,806 blacks and 36 whites to a district that was already 72.75 percent black. The majority hinted that it could not locate a race-neutral principle to explain why the Legislature chose this lopsided ratio. More broadly, although the pool of people located outside of majority-black districts was only about 17 percent black, the proportion of individuals added to the already majority-black districts was 64 percent black. The Legislature rejected several options that would have satisfied equal-population goals without concentrating blacks to such an extent.” And that was the point members of the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus and the Alabama Democratic Conference, the two political entities challenging the maps, made in court, first to a three-judge district court, which ruled against them, and then to the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided in their favor, 5-4. In that latter case, the federal

12 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

sions’ confirmation hearing last week, Lewis testified against Sessions. “It doesn’t matter how Senator Sessions may smile, how friendly he may be, how he may speak to you,” Lewis said to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We need someone who is going to stand up, to speak up and speak out for the people that need help. For people who have been discriminated against. And it doesn’t matter if they’re black, white, Latino, Asian American or Native American. Whether they are straight or gay, Muslim, Christian or Jews. We all live in the same house, the American house. We need someone as attorney general who is going to look out for all of us, not just some of us.” In his remarks, Lewis was not particularly clear how Sessions would just look out for “some of us,” but, given he is a civil rights figure, his logic seems to be less important than his role in history. So we should oppose Sessions’ confirmation just because Lewis said so? Lewis took it a step further later in the week in declaring Trump “an illegitimate president” in an interview with NBC News. “It’s going to be very difficult,” Lewis said when asked if he could work with President Trump. “I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president.” Trump — as he usually does when faced with criticism — responded with a tweet attacking Lewis for the problems with violent crime in his congressional district. Democrats and the media acted immediately, attacking the president-elect. How dare Trump attack Lewis on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday! Now you have Trump and his supporters pitted against John Lewis and most of the Democratic Party at a time we are supposed to be honoring a man who envisioned race no longer being such a divisive barrier. It is not as if Trump has held any sort of political office and put in place a policy that eroded civil rights gains. He has not even had a chance. Yet just days before inauguration, there is yet another highly politicized feud about race. Trump is set up for failure even before his first action as president. What is likely going on is that, for a month and a half, Democrats were stunned by Hillary Clinton’s loss and were grasping at anything to explain it — fake news, rise of the alt-right, Russia hacking, etc. Now they are dealing with it by attacking the credibility of Trump and using a civil rights icon in Lewis — who is to many above criticism. At a certain point, Lewis’ reputation will take some hits, particularly if Trump supporters see Lewis’ criticism as purely political. Even if you disagree with Trump, playing the most sacred of race cards at this early stage is going to cheapen some of the civil rights legacy. There might be such a time when it is necessary, but doing so as a way to deal with the trauma of last month’s election outcome seems like an inappropriate time.

court said the Alabama court had made several grievous errors in law, and that it appeared districts like Ross’ are indeed unconstitutional. “Had the District Court not taken a contrary view of the law, its … conclusions … might well have been different,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court. “There is strong, perhaps overwhelming, evidence that race did predominate as a factor when the Legislature drew the boundaries of Senate District 26, the one district that the parties have discussed here in depth.” And indeed, as District Court Judge Myron Thompson, who dissented in the lower court case, pointed out, Senate District 26 wasn’t the only place where the state used what was called unneeded “racial quotas” to fill underpopulated districts, instead of looking at permissible factors like party affiliation. “For example, it is clear that one factor and one factor alone explains the fact that SD 26 is over 75 percent black: race,” Thompson wrote in his dissenting opinion, which was later vindicated by Breyer’s Supreme Court opinion. “Nothing else explains that percentage. And the same is true for SD 24. One factor and one factor alone explains the fact that SD 24, with a quota of 62.8 percent black, is 63.3 percent black: race. And the same is true for SD 23. One factor and one factor alone explains the fact that SD 23, with a quota of 64.79 percent black, is 64.81 percent black: race.” Thompson continued: “Also, the same is true for majority-black House Districts. One factor and one factor alone explains the fact that HD 55, with a quota of 73.54 percent black, is 73.6 percent black: race. One factor and one factor alone explains the fact that HD 67, with a quota of 69.14 percent black, is 69.2 percent black: race. One factor and one factor alone explains the fact that HD 57, with a quota of 68.49 percent black, is 68.5 percent black: race.” That focus on race — particularly at a time when Alabama has gone to great lengths to distance itself from such discussions — seems politically expedient at best, and racist at worst. And sadly, despite what the Harvard Law Review called the Supreme Court’s “definitive rejection of Alabama’s flawed rationale” regarding our electoral maps, a conclusion to this legal and electoral fiasco has yet to be reached. To this day, the Alabama court whose opinion was soundly rejected by the Supreme Court hasn’t issued its final decision on the matter, and until then, our electoral map is still up in the air. And it may just be a waiting game: Bill Pryor, who wrote the lower court opinion roundly criticized by the Supreme Court, is on Trump’s list of potential picks to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, giving the Alabamian a potential opportunity to argue — this time as a member of the highest court in the land — that he was right all along.

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL beads, balls, serpentines, cups, light ups, and numerous trinkets in a roughly 1,200-square-foot retail space at 5017-B Cottage Hill Road, situated a few doors down from B&B Pet Stop. John Delchamps with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented a local investor who purchased a 6,000-square-foot office and warehouse space in Rangeline BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Business Park for $480,000. Ralph Neal of Inge Real Estate worked for the seller. Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. portfolio of brands, will fter 13 months of preparation, the efforts to chancellor for the Alabama Community College System, be opening in Legacy Village in Mobile on Jan. 27. The retailer will be hosting an consolidate Alabama Southern Community Coland Al Thompson, vice president of the system’s board of in-store event for shoppers on Jan. 26 prior to the official opening day, from 6-8 lege, Faulkner State Community College and trustees, also welcomed the group. p.m., offering refreshments, a look at the brand’s newest collection and retail Jefferson Davis Community College are now Employees heard updates from various departments discounts. completed in Bay Minette. at the new college during a working lunch. Afterward Delta Disaster Services, a Colorado-based disaster response and property resAccording to a news release, the Southern Associaattendees broke into small groups to network and become toration company, has leased 7,500 square feet of office and warehouse space at tion of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges familiarized with the college’s various units. 5465-A Business Parkway in Theodore and plans to be operational by April. Tony (SACSCOC) voted to approve the consolidation of the “Together, we will continue providing students across Cooper of Berkshire Hathaway Cooper & Co. represented the landlord. Kenny three institutions. Additionally, the Alabama Community South Alabama with an affordable and accessible higher Nichols of Vallas Realty worked for the tenant. College System Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to education experience while expanding workforce developPer a news release, Star Aviation, located in Mobile at 2150 Michigan Ave. in move forward with the development of the new Coastal ment opportunities for our students and our communities.” Brookley, is expanding its manufacturing division and is in the process of conAlabama Community College effective Jan.11, 2017. Branch said. structing a new 24,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing property. “Each of the colleges has been proudly serving their Mobile-based Middle Bay Transportation LLC, a new agent-based intermodal communities for more than 50 years,” Dr. Gary Branch, drayage provider, began operations in January. The firm is launching operapresident of Coastal Alabama Community College, said. tions with locations in Memphis and Norfolk with an eye toward expansion into Commercial real estate moves “This is not a new mission for our colleges; however, it is a Wedgie’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese, a new locally owned additional markets. The firm is a full-service intermodal drayage carrier and full new beginning for Coastal Alabama Community College.” transportation broker providing port and inland drayage for all types of cargo. eatery, recently set up shop at 5955 Old Shell Road at the Serving more than 10,000 students, Coastal Alabama former Picklefish location across from the Mitchell Center Services include intermodal, over-the-road, domestic, dedicated, van and flat-bed will provide more than 100 programs of study across 15 on the University of South Alabama campus. The concept services. campuses and instructional sites, with Bay Minette serving was developed about one year ago by owner and South “We are focused on partnerships and teamwork. We are very sincere about as the regional main campus. Alabama alum Jeff Marcus. The building is approximately being the best in the industry, and to doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of “We will serve communities from the Mississippi line our agents and customers,” said Wade Glenn, company vice president. The com3,000 square feet with a 1,300-square-foot brick-walled to the Florida line,” Branch said. deck. The property also underwent upwards of $110,000 in pany is opening with three employees and 20 drivers, with plans to add additional Coastal Alabama was the result of a decision to employees as the company grows. The firm is actively looking for additional new renovations prior to reopening. expand program offerings, student leadership opportuni“I started South in 1977 and in 1978 got a job as a bar- agents across the United States. ties and course availability to students in its multi-county tender in that building. It was called Jags at the time and Dunn Building Co., a design-build general contractor which opened its Mobile service area. office three years ago, has purchased the assets of local company Keith Mosley was one-third of the size it is now. I met my wife there in In 2016, committees with representation from all 1979 while bartending. We have been happily married ever Construction. three of the previous colleges met to develop policies and “We have great respect for Keith and the excellence with which he operates since,” Marcus said procedures for the consolidated college. Committees for his company,” Allan Gustin, Dunn’s Mobile-area manager, said. “We feel this HydroChem, an industrial cleaning services company, student services, instruction/academic affairs and technolpurchase was the perfect addition for us.” recently leased a 5,000-square-foot warehouse and two ogy services were developed. Dunn provides low-rise steel-framed buildings with concrete foundations for acres of yard space at 220 Baldwin Road in the Cain Last week nearly 400 full-time employees participated Industrial Park in Satsuma. David Dexter and Pete Riehm clients as well as designing, furnishing and erecting steel buildings for other conin the first professional development meeting for Coastal tractors. Its client base includes lower Alabama, southern Mississippi, Louisiana, of NAI Mobile brokered the transaction. Alabama, held on the Bay Minette campus. Dr. Branch Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The Birmingham-headquartered company Gulf Coast Beads recently opened for business, acwelcomed all to the kick-off meeting. Jimmy Baker, acting cording to owner Chuck McKay. The retailer offers was founded in 1878.

Community college consolidation complete

A

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

CUISINE | THE REVIEW

If grits ain’t groceries … BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET

A

few weeks ago I almost had my Southern gentleman’s card revoked. Blame it on stress, irresponsibility, a hangover, or blame it on one of the many signs that I may, indeed, be losing my mind. But for the first time in my life I did something I never thought I would do. I ran out of grits. This isn’t one of those things one gets over easily. The disappointment in oneself could force one into hiding, but here I am foolishly laying my integrity on the line for all to see. For the entirety of my adult life I have vowed to never let an onion go to waste and to never run out of grits. When this nightmare finally happened, the weight of the situation set me off spiraling into thoughts of a world without grits, how they got here and why anyone would go without them. They’re cheap. They are easy to prepare. They go with any meal at any time of day. If you don’t monkey with them too much, grits are a relatively healthy way to fill your belly. Most importantly they are delicious. Once you’ve had the right grits they are irreplaceable. I’m reminded of the time when my parents were dating, my mom traveled to Minnesota with my dad’s family to visit his relatives on my grandfather’s side. Keep in mind, these are fantastic people with that Garrison Keillor-esque sense of humor, but the conversation as I am told went like this: “Darryl, what does Karen like for breakfast?” asked my Yankee kinfolk. “Well, she likes grits and things like that,” said my future dad. “We have cream of wheat.” “What’s that?” my father replied, not skeptical enough. “It’s kind of like grits.” There are few ways to boil the blood of a 5-foot-2 kindhearted woman from the Free State of Jones, but this was about

as well received by my young mother as the time my dad talked her into riding the Zipper at the South Mississippi Fair. One of these events was the first time he ever heard her curse. The other was the second. Thankfully it wasn’t enough of an offense to ruin their courtship. A few short years later I came along and learned the words to every Elvis song by age 3. Or so I thought. When the King would finale with “My Way,” I’d curl my lip and sing along flawlessly until the line, “Regrets…I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention.” It made much more sense, and my tender ears believed, that the word “regrets” was actually “grits.” I won’t divulge the age at which I realized my error. The point I am trying to make is that grits were an important part of my upbringing. But don’t get the idea that I’m some weirdo who eats them every day. I take a few days off a month. So where did they come from? The history of grits traces back to Native Americans and their many preparations of corn. Some of you may think grits only come from hominy (alkalitreated corn), but more often straight corn is the base. The color of the kernel dictates the color of the grits. I personally don’t care if it’s hominy or not. I usually choose white grits over yellow, but mainly because that’s how I choose cornmeal. I’ll eat any of those. But I don’t go for instant grits. I can’t stand the individual packs similar to oatmeal. Some of these have different flavors like butter or fake bacon. Gross. That being said, I have a couple of options such as quick or whole kernel. Whole kernel grits need to be brought to a boil and then simmered for about 20 minutes. This will make a fine pot of breakfast heaven, but I generally purchase quick grits. This is not to be confused with the horrible abomination that is instant grits. Quick grits can be yellow or white but the hull and the germ are removed and therefore take only about 5 to 6 minutes to prepare.

14 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Straight grits (whole kernel or quick) are cooked at a 4-to-1 ratio of water to grits, brought to a boil and simmered. To dress them up, the first step is to add butter and cheese. I do this at the end of the cooking, when the liquid is absorbed, and I add a good bit of heavy cream or whole milk equal to or less than the amount of dry grits. This makes the dish creamier and the cheese melts so much better. Proper cheese is a disputed topic. Really it could be whatever suits your fancy. Shredded cheddar changes the color of white grits as does the Kraft single. Smoked gouda is one of the best cheeses for grits. My personal favorite is to find a really creamy havarti and not overdo it. I have never had good results with Swiss, mozzarella or flavored goat cheese. I’d also avoid any of those delicious chalky cheeses that beckon for wine. Whatever

I PERSONALLY DON’T CARE IF IT’S HOMINY OR NOT. I USUALLY CHOOSE WHITE GRITS OVER YELLOW, BUT MAINLY BECAUSE THAT’S HOW I CHOOSE CORNMEAL. I’LL EAT ANY OF THOSE. BUT I DON’T GO FOR INSTANT GRITS.” you are using, grate your own. Don’t buy pre-shredded cheese. I’m the kind of Waffle House customer that orders grits smothered, covered, chunked, diced and peppered. Smothered with onions, covered with cheese, chunked with ham, diced with tomatoes and peppered with jalapeños, it is an attention-getter for something as simple as grits. At home I don’t stray far from this preparation, as I love bell pepper, onion, garlic and green onion sausage softened in a little oil for a topping. The past decade or so has seen a rise in the popularity of shrimp and grits. Of course I am cool with that, happily seeing grits on more menus than ever. But the problem is that shrimp and grits used to be a meal of the poor. It was a cheap fix. For $30 a bowl in some restaurants, I’ll pass. But it certainly raises the status.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768

FOOSACKLY’S ($)

$10/PERSON $$ 10-25/PERSON $$$ OVER 25/PERSON

COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE

ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES. 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd • 345-9338

FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS. 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000

THE GALLEY ($)

OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901

GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($)

PITA PIT ($)

211 Dauphin St. • 690-7482

POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($)

BAKERY, SANDWICHES AND MORE 750 S. Broad St • 438-1511, 4464 Old Shell Road • 342-8546, 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261

REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SUBS AND SOUPS. 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777

ROLY POLY ($)

WRAPS & SALADS. 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480

HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St • 208-6815

ROSIE’S GRILL ($-$$)

SEAFOOD AND SANDWICHES 212 ½ Fairhope Ave • 928-4100

ROYAL KNIGHT ($)

SEAFOOD, SANDWICHES, SALADS & SOUPS. 4513 Old Shell Rd. • 408-9622

ROYAL STREET CAFE ($)

MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD. 3700 Gov’t Blvd. Ste A • 602-1973

SANDWICHES, SOUTHWEST FARE, 7 DAYS. 1203 Hwy 98 Ste. 3D, Daphne • 626-2440

SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE. 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427

SMOKEY DEMBO SMOKE HOUSE ($)

3758 Dauphin Island Pkwy. • 473-1401

TILMO’S BBQ ($)

FAST BBQ W/ DRIVE-THRU 3249 Dauphin St. • 652-3508

FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP

RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($)

RED OR WHITE

ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$)

216 St Francis St. • 421-2022

323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494

ROYAL STREET TAVERN

LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

SOUTHERN NAPA

DROP DEAD GOURMET

BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS AND PANTRY. 2304 Main St. • 375-2800

A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES. 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051

FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS

BAY GOURMET ($$)

3964 Gov’t Blvd. • 378-8083

273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0555, 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555, 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158

TASTE OF THAI ($$)

9091 US-90 Irvington • 957-1414

TOKYO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE ($$) UPSCALE SUSHI & HIBACHI. 364 Azalea Rd. • 343-6622

WASABI SUSHI ($$)

JAPANESE CUISINE. 3654 Airport Blvd. S. C • 725-6078

7 SPICE ($-$$)

PHO YEN ($)

CORNER 251 ($-$$)

ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$)

FROM THE DEPTHS

SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($)

DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$)

ISTANBUL GRILL ($)

AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 7449 Airport Blvd • 375-1820

SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($)

DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$)

STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($)

FIVE ($$)

CAFE 219 ($)

SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO. 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 B Royal Street • 432-0360

THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($)

KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$)

CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$)

PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000

CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($)

HOME COOKING. 4054 Government St. • 665-4557

CARPE DIEM ($)

PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St • 287-6871

CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$)

SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING. 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262

CHAT-A-WAY CAFE ($)

GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE. 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611

AL’S HOTDOGS ($)

CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES. 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243

ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444

BAKE MY DAY ($)

OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave • 219-7261

THE BLIND MULE ($)

DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH. 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853.

BOB’S DINER ($)

GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St • 405-1497 SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD. 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE. 61 Section St., Fairhope • 928-4321 MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT. 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710

DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS. 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 SANDWICHES, SOUTHERN CUISINE & CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0200 QUICHES & SANDWICHES. 4366 Old Shell Rd. • 343-9889

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP. 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Road • 408-3236, 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092

CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599

CREAM AND SUGAR ($)

COFFEE, BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DESSERT 351 George St #B • 405-0003

DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($)

HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231

D’ MICHAEL’S ($)

PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE. 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979

DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) GREAT DESSERTS & HOT LUNCH. 23 Upham St. • 473-6115

DEW DROP INN ($)

CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING. 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872

DUNKIN DONUTS ($)

DONUTS, COFFEE AND SANDWICHES 1976 Michigan Ave • 442-4846 3876 Airport Blvd • 219-7369 505 Schillinger Rd. S. • 442-4845 29160 US Hwy 98 • 621-2228

E WING HOUSE ($)

GUMBO SHACK($-$$) THE HOUSE ($-$$)

JAMAICAN VIBE ($) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) JIMMY JOHN’S ($)

JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($)

JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$)

LODA BIER GARTEN ($) MAMA’S ($)

MARS HILL CAFE ($)

MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232

LUNCH & DINNER. 3004 Gov’t Blvd • 287-1220

GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD. 720A Schillinger Rd. S. S2. • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133

HOMEMADE LUNCH & BREAKFAST. 104 N. Royal St. • 434-0011

HIGH QUALITY FOOD AND DRINKS 251 Government St • 460-3157

COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575

COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO. 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE. 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. INSIDE VIRGINIA’S HEALTH FOOD 3055 A Dauphin St • 479-3200

TIN ROOF ($-$$)

SOUTHERN CASUAL FAMILY DINING 10800 US hwy 31 • 621-4995

TP CROCKMIERS ($) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890

THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($)

MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE. 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 287-6556

MONTEGO’S ($-$$)

FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER. 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin Street • 375-1576

MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS. 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855

NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($)

OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE. 252 Azalea Rd. • 341-3533, 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 30500 State Hwy 181 #132 • 625-6544

OLD SHELL GROWLERS($) GROWLER STATION AND BITES 1801 Old Shell Rd. • 345-4767

PANINI PETE’S ($)

WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($)

WILD WING STATION ($) 1500 Gov’t St. • 287-1526

YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$)

AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION. 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • 459-2862

‘CUE

BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE. 2804 Springhill Ave. • 473-4739

BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$)

DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$)

BBQ AND MORE. Jubilee Sq.Ctr. Hwy 90, Daphne • 210-2151 McGowin Park Ctr. Satchel Paige Dr. • 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd • 380-8957

FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($)

CHICKEN FINGERS, SALAD & SANDWICHES. 1165 University Blvd. • 202-0959

RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES. 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898

MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($)

16 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

BEEF, LAMB & SEAFOOD. 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 340-6464

BAUDEAN’S ($$)

FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH. 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070

THE BLUEGILL ($-$$)

MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE. 5773 Airport Blvd. • 304-1155

BONEFISH GRILL ($$)

MEDITERRANEAN FOOD AND HOOKAH 326 Azalea Rd • 229-4206

BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$)

JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) KAN ZAMAN ($-$$)

MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) GREAT & QUICK. 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 6890 US-90 (DAPHNE) • 621-2271

MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 450-9191

OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$)

SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE. 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006

FAR EASTERN FARE

GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR. 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226)

AUTHENTIC VIETNAMESE CUISINE. 763 Holcombe Ave. • 478-5814

AUTHENTIC TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN 3702 Airport Blvd. • 461-6901

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT AND HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820

BAMBOO BISTRO ($$) 3662 Airport Blvd. • 378-5466

BAMBOO FUSION ($$)

A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC. 3775 Hwy. 98 • 625-1998 ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE. 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196

QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE. 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991

CRAVIN CAJUN/DIP SEAFOOD($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD. 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168

ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$)

FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS. 3382 Hwy. 98 • 625-1947

FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW. 1420 Hwy. 98 • 626-6710

FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2266

THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE. 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-5700

THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) UNIQUE SEAFOOD. 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$)

2400 Airport Blvd. • 307-5535

SAGE RESTAURANT ($$)

Sushi Bar. 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383

LUCY B. GOODE ($$)

DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE. 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995

LULU’S ($$)

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE. 271 Glenwood St. • 476-0516

BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE ($$)

INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT. 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400

BANGKOK THAI ($-$$)

SAISHO ($-$$)

MODERN GASTROPUB INSPIRED BY JAPANESE KITCHEN 455 Dauphin St • 433-0376

VON’S BISTRO ($-$$)

SEAFOOD, ASIAN AND AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113

TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) CASUAL FINE DINING. 104 N. Section St., Fairhope • 929-2219

ZEA’S ($$)

COTTON STATE BBQ ($)

HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177

INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE. 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377

A FAVORITE BARBECUE SPOT. 5456 Old Shell Rd. • 343-0001

BRICK PIT ($)

BARBEQUE & MUSIC. Bayfront Park Dr., Daphne • 625-RIBS 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 4672 Airport Blvd. • 300-8516

PDQ ($)

LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824

THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$)

BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585

BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425

NOBLE SOUTH ($$)

BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 839-9927

FIREHOUSE SUBS ($)

PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($)

GREAT LUNCH & DINNER. 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700

ROYAL SCAM ($$)

DREAMLAND BBQ ($)

HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING. 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730

MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$)

UNCLE JIMMY’S DELICIOUS HOTDOGS ($)

ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP. 42 ½ Section St., Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031

195 S University Suite H • 662-1829

CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD. 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890

OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$)

COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223

HOTDOGS SANDWICHES & COOL TREATS 3371 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 300–4015

GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105

GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 570 Schillinger Road • 634-3454

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($)

MCSHARRY’S ($-$$)

MIKO’S ITALIAN ICE ($)

SERVING LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 167 Dauphin St. • 458-9573

NOJA ($$-$$$)

MICHELI’S CAFE ($) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St • 990-5100

HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St • 444-0200

LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-6725

2550 Dauphin Island Pkwy S. • 307-5328

6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917

BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$)

CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 GOURMET ROTISSERIE. PRIME RIB & SEAFOOD. 4671 Airport Blvd. • 344-7414

A LITTLE VINO DOMKE MARKET

WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851

FATHOMS LOUNGE

A TAPAS RESTAURANT & COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000

FOOD PAK

FOOD, WINE AND MORE. 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497

POUR BABY

WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555

BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$)

TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-9077

HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350

GULF COAST CUISINE, REINVENTED. 200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores • 967-5858 LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD. 200 E. 25th Ave., Gulf Shores • 967-5858

MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET. 2005 Government St. • 478-9897

BENJAS ($)

RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$)

CHARM ($-$$)

R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$)

CUISINE OF INDIA ($$)

RIVER SHACK ($-$$)

FUJI SAN ($)

TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$)

THAI & SUSHI 5369 D Hwy 90 W • 661-5100 THAI KITCHEN AND SUSHI BAR 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171

THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888

GOLDEN BOWL ($)

HIBACHI GRILL & ASIAN CUISINE. 309 Bel Air Blvd • 470-8033

HIBACHI 1 ($-$$)

2370 Hillcrest Rd. Unit B • 380-6062

KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$)

THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT! 1595 Battleship Pkwy • 626-0045

LAID-BACK EATERY AND FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS. 6120 Marina Dr., Dog River • 443-7318.

SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST. 6232 Bon Secour Hwy County Rd. 10. • 949-5086

WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland • 442-3335 805 S. Mobile St. • 929-2322

QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454

IS THE GAME ON?

AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109

PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES. 245-A Old Shell Rd. • 479-3278

LIQUID ($$)

ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$)

BAUMHOWER’S ($)

WINGS, BURGERS, PUB GRUB 6880 US-90 #14, Daphne • 625-4695

BISHOP’S ($)

A SOUTHERN GRILL & BAR. 3673 Airport Blvd. • 344-2131

BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS. 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955

BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($)

FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS. 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690

CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER. 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374

HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER. 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 Hillcrest & Old Shell Rd. • 341-9464

HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS AND BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832

ISLAND WING CO

EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464

MANCIS ($)

1715 Main St. • 375-0543

MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100

MUG SHOTS ($$)

BAR & GRILL. 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514

OLD 27 GRILL ($)

BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Hwy.181 Old County Rd. Fairhope • 281-2663

LUCKY’S IRISH PUB ($)

IRISH PUB FARE & MORE. 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000

NAVCO PIZZA ($$)

AZTECAS ($-$$)

WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES. 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877

PAPA’S PLACE ($$)

CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$)

WEMOS ($)

ZANDER’Z ($-$$)

WINGS, BEERS AND DRINKS 1850 Airport Blvd • 471-5520

PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA. 1368 ½ Navco Rd.• 479-0066 A TASTE OF ITALY . BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999

PINZONE’S ITALIAN DOWNTOWN ($$) ITALIAN, CATERING, TO-GO. 312 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope • 990-5535

TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 Hwy 90 W • 661-5509

BR PRIME ($$-$$$)

CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU.

COAST RESTAURANT ($-$$)

ISLAND VIEW:

JIA ($-$$)

STALLA ($$)

BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) C&G GRILLE ($)

FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. BURGER, WINGS, PIZZA

MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722

EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI

CINCO DE MAYO ($) MEXICAN CUISINE 260 Azalea Rd. • 375-1095

ITALIAN COOKING

MAMA MIA!

PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$)

DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($)

TERRACE CAFE ($)

DELIVERY. 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444

RAVENITE ($)

FUEGO ($-$$)

HARD ROCK CASINO:

BUCK’S PIZZA ($$)

AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope • 990-5535

CORTLAND’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$)

PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. • 929-2525

GREAT PIZZA. LUNCH & DINNER. 4356 Old Shell Road • 342-0024

GAMBINO BROTHERS ($) HOMEMADE PASTAS & SANDWICHES. 873 Hillcrest Ave. • 344-8115

GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD. 18 Laurel Ave. Fairhope • 990-0995

GUIDO’S ($$)

FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU. 1709 Main St., Daphne • 626-6082

LA ROSSO ($$)

COMFORT FOOD. 1716 Main St. Ste. C, Daphne • 281-2982

MACARONI GRILL ($$)

SMALL PLATES, PIZZAS, PASTAS AND WINE 3250 Airport Blvd. • 450-4556

MELLOW MUSHROOM ($)

PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION. 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 29698 Frederick Blvd, Daphne • 621-3911

PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644

ROMA CAFE ($-$$)

PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES. 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217

ROMANO’S MACARONI GRILL ($$)

Springdale Mall 3250 Airport Blvd. • 450-4556

TAMARA’S BAR & GRILL ($)

WINGS, PO-BOYS, BURGERS. 210 Eastern Shore Center, Hwy. 98 • 929-0002

TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS. 11311 US HIghway 31 Spanish Fort• 375-0076

UNCLE MADDIO’S PIZZA JOINT ($) HOMEMADE PIZZA & GOURMET SALADS 7765 Airport Blvd. • 639-5010

VIA EMILIA ($$)

HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY. 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677

OLÉ MI AMIGO!

ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453

BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT

OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE. 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8621

777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256

HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163

LOS ARCOS ($)

QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT. 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484

LA COCINA ($)

SEAFOOD

HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($)

AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA.

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE.

SATISFACTION ($-$$) SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET

HARRAH’S GULF COAST:

MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$)

MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$)

TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR. 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496

NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE BEAU RIVAGE:

875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582

RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD

LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU.

PALACE CASINO:

158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239

HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) MIGNON’S ($$$)

AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE. 4633 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553

MEXICAN CUISINE. 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970

3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439

280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS

FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET

IP CASINO:

850 BAYVIEW AVE. BILOXI-- • 888-946-2847

THIRTY-TWO ($$$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE

TIEN ($-$$)

INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING

HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($)

STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE

PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING

STACKED GRILL ($-$$)

BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

TREASURE BAY:

1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839

THE DEN ($-$$)

INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS.

CQ ($$-$$$)

ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES.

BLU ($)

LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU.

WIND CREEK CASINO:

303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360

FIRE ($$-$$$)

PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE.

GRILL ($)

CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES.

SEND LISTINGS TO LISTINGS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR

Whiskey in the jar BY TOM WARD/CONTRIBUTING WRITER

A

WORD OF MOUTH

Dauphin’s adds complimentary valet service through Mardi Gras BY ANDY MACDONALD If you’ve not made your way to our city’s highest restaurant, then shame on you. Perched atop the RSA Trustmark Building, Dauphin’s — a Bob Baumhower-owned restaurant — is THE restaurant with a view. As some others wane after opening, here the food and service get better with every visit. With the Mardi Gras season at hand, downtown parking becomes more of a problem, but Dauphin’s has the solution. From now until March 1, the restaurant will offer complimentary valet parking! Find a uniformed attendant at the Dauphin’s parking stand on St. Francis and let them take care of you. The valet service begins at 5 p.m. “We’re always looking for ways to enhance the experience for our customers,”

Goodwoods on tap, the Bourbon Barrel Stout and the Red Wine Barrel Saison. The stout was very good, sweet and chocolaty, and the saison, while not bad with its hints of red wine, didn’t look or taste much like a saison. I also found Goodwood available in bottles ($10 for a 4-pack) in a variety of styles, including a Walnut Brown Ale and a Bourbon Barrel Ale. I tried the Brandy Barrel Ale and was not disappointed; it had a rich flavor and dark amber color. Locally, Hattiesburg’s Southern Prohibition produces seven styles in its barrel-aged series, although I was not able to find any of them in the Mobile area. Fairhope Brewing Co. also offers a barrel-aged version of its Kingslayer Imperial Stout. It’s not available on tap, however, only in special large bottles. When I was recently at the brewery I was told they were currently out of the all the barrel-aged Kingslayer, but that a new batch had just been put in the barrels for seasoning and would be ready for bottling in about six weeks. Speaking of Fairhope Brewing Co., it will hold its fourth anniversary celebration on Jan. 21 starting at 2 p.m. at the taproom. There will be live music and almost 40 different styles of handcrafted beer, many with Rocky IV themes (fourth anniversary, get it?), such as Eye of the Porter and Rocky Aleboa. For the $10 admission, you get a souvenir glass, one beer of your choice, and entry into a raffle for one of the remaining bottles of Fairhope’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Kingslayer Imperial Stout which they told me was sold out — I hope I win!

explains Baumhower. “No other restaurant in the area offers complimentary valet service, so it truly makes us unique. If the demand is there we’ll continue past this trial run through Mardi Gras.” For those not interested in valet parking, remember there is parking available at the fourth floor of the RSA Trustmark Bank parking deck daily with dedicated spaces for Dauphin’s lunch and dinner customers. For more information visit www.godauphins.com.

Cream & Sugar rocks OGD with Sucre king cakes

The OGD is the place to be for Mardi Gras, and Cream & Sugar Café is the place for king cakes. This year the corner of George and Savannah will be buzzing with coffee and cake balls, but with a little help from the well-known New Orleans pastry

18 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photo | Facebook/Good Wood

new trend in the craft beer world is barrelaged brews. The idea behind this practice is allowing beer to age in wooden barrels — often ones that had previously held spirits, which results in a smoother taste. Some of the barrel-aged beers also add distinctive flavors — from bourbon and brandy to burnt oak and even chocolate. Chicago’s Goose Island Brewery, best known for its Goose IPA, is credited with developing the barrel-aging technique more than 20 years ago with its Bourbon County Stout, but it is only in the past few years that the process has gone mainstream, with breweries — both large and small — experimenting with all kinds of flavors in wood barrels, but mostly bourbon. Not surprisingly, a number of Kentucky breweries specialize in barrel-aged beer. The Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. produces 13 different beers, four of which are barrel-aged, along with four different spirits. I found their Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout on tap at LoDa Bier Garten and in bottles at my local grocery store. It was excellent — dark and sweet, with very little head and a hint of bourbon, although the one on tap was better than the bottled version. Alltech’s Bourbon Barrel Ale was not as good, much more bitter, and not worth $4 a bottle from Rouses. Another Kentucky brewery, Louisville’s Goodwood, is now widely available in our area on tap and in bottles. Goodwood produces seven styles of beer, all barrel aged, from stouts to pale ales. Old Shell Growlers had two

BARREL-AGED BREWS ARE THE NEW TREND IN CRAFT BEER.

shop Sucre, we will have access to some of the most famous king cakes from the Crescent City. Receiving deliveries every Tuesday and Friday by 3 p.m., it’s best to place an order with Cream & Sugar two or three days in advance to secure your cake for $23.50. In addition to the cakes, Cream & Sugar is also importing Sucre’s famous macarons, a gluten-free treat that fetches $25 for a box of 15. Cream & Sugar is closed on Mondays. Don’t forget their local cake balls as well as breakfast and lunch the rest of the week. Visit Cream & Sugar on Facebook for more details.

Registration open for ACS Chili CookOff teams

Team registration is open for one of Mobile’s favorite events. It’s the 28th annual

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off coming to The Grounds (formerly Gulf State Fairgrounds) Saturday, March 11. Since 1989 this fundraiser has garnered over $2 million to support the ACS’ mission of eliminating cancer as a major health problem. “Dollars raised by Chili Cook-Off help the American Cancer Society ensure that no one faces cancer alone,” said Marlene Rathle, senior community manager. “We are able to fund innovative cancer research, promote education and risk reduction and provide comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.” Teams must sell 75 tickets at $10 each and are required to cook a minimum of 15 gallons of chili. Visit www.MobileChiliCook-Off.org or contact Marlene Rathle at 251-344-9858 or mobilechilicookoff@ gmail.com. Recycle!

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

COVER STORY

Subdivisions spring up all over the Eastern Shore BY JANE NICHOLES/REPORTER

F

ields of cotton and corn, pecan groves and woods have lined the road for so long that it’s easy to ignore the “For Sale” signs. Then one day a new sign announces the next subdivision on the Eastern

Shore. Soon the streets are paved, lots are marked off and construction crews pull in. Houses spring up. A few miles up the road or in the next field over, the process repeats. Through the end of November, 1,506 single-family residential building permits were issued in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama. That was the third highest in the state behind the Huntsville-Madison area and greater Birmingham. It was also 16 percent higher than the same 11-month period in 2015. The growth is obvious, and so are the growing pains. Traffic increases, schools become more crowded and residents of existing subdivisions protest when a new one comes in next door or across the road. Local governments are left to balance the need to maintain the quality of life that attracts people to the Eastern Shore against property rights, infrastructure needs and new revenue. In Fairhope, literally hundreds of new single-family residential lots have been applied for over the last few months as city leaders debated the wisdom and practical impact of a moratorium on new subdivision applications. Amid growing concern about whether Fairhope’s sewer system can handle the growth, the City Council passed a six-month moratorium to study utility capacity as well as traffic impact and other issues. But the months of uncertainty about whether there would be a moratorium triggered a run on that city’s Planning and Zoning Department. With so many subdivisions already approved or under construction, officials say it will be hard to tell that the moratorium exists. “What you have now is, any time you have a subdivision going up next to an existing subdivision, you have those neighbors that don’t want it. It’s that ‘not in my backyard’ mentality. They’ve got their house. They don’t want anyone else to have a house,” said Ron Scott, in his fifth year of representing the Daphne City Council on its Planning Commission. “I get a kick out of it, because I get people all the time that say, ‘When are we going to get an Outback, or when are we going to get a Chili’s, when are we going to get this?’ And those are the same people that when we add subdivisions are saying, ‘I don’t want any more people here.’” One recent example is the proposed Blackstone Lakes, on a 75.3 acre-site owned by Fred Corte starting one-quarter mile east of County Road 13 in the Daphne

planning jurisdiction. The subdivision will consist of 227 lots bounded by Corte Road (currently dirt) on the north side and the Bellaton subdivision to the east. Included are 34 lots that will become a senior living section. Bellaton fronts on Highway 181. Among the objections raised by Bellaton residents was the effect on traffic flow through their subdivision. Bellaton was planned with two “stub-outs,” streets built to end in such a way that one day they can be connected to other streets. The new subdivision will be connected to Bellaton. Blackstone argued that Bellaton residents would get direct access to County Road 13. Corte Road would be paved, and emergency vehicles as well as service vehicles such as garbage trucks would have improved access as well.

ing and neighboring subdivision that he decided to remain in the county and work with the Baldwin County Commission instead of being annexed into Daphne. What Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan calls “spotty” city limits has impeded that city’s efforts to control development along Highway 31. Two years ago Spanish Fort tried to annex those properties to to “square off” the eastern city limit; a vote on the measure failed narrowly. Spanish Fort was able to annex some 12,000 acres along and north of Jimmy Faulkner road. The Highlands property is expected to take 30 years to be built out. “What I can’t control is what the county approves,” McMillan said. “One thing we have always tried to do in Spanish Fort: Whenever a new subdivision, a new development, those kinds of things come into an area, we try to recognize that we don’t want to change the complexity of that existing neighborhood,” he said. “It’s not fair to those people who, most of them, that’s the largest investment they make.” Unlike Fairhope and Daphne, Spanish Fort has no utility system of its own, so questions about capacity must be resolved among the private companies and the developer. Single-family housing growth has been in the double digits, he said. Multi-family apartments are another matter. “We do have an overabundance of multi-family housing versus single-family housing. We have to be very conscious of that,” McMillan said. About three years ago, McMillan said, he did a study on his own and discovered that in terms of multi-family versus single-family housing, Spanish Fort was higher than the Southeast and national averages. “We’ve

THE GROWTH IS OBVIOUS, AND SO ARE THE GROWING PAINS. TRAFFIC INCREASES, SCHOOLS BECOME MORE CROWDED AND RESIDENTS OF EXISTING SUBDIVISIONS PROTEST WHEN A NEW ONE COMES IN NEXT DOOR OR ACROSS THE ROAD.

Both the Planning Commission and the City Council approved the Corte subdivision. Scott said some people don’t understand what local governments legally can and can’t do. “There were two existing stub-outs from Bellaton, and the Bellaton people didn’t want the new subdivision to connect to their roads. Well, those aren’t their roads,” Scott said. “Those roads are the city of Daphne’s. That’s public right of way, and you cannot deny a property owner access to a public road. We had no choice.” Another issue that’s become problematic is city versus county jurisdictions. New subdivisions are mostly to the east of Fairhope, Daphne and Spanish Fort, although Spanish Fort is also spreading north. Annexation has often been piecemeal — a developer who wants to be in the city limits may choose to be annexed while two more nearby subdivisions remain part of the county. In at least one case, said Scott, a developer became so frustrated by the demands for changes made by an exist-

20 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

consciously made an effort since then to control that,” he said. Overall, McMillan expects that, because of the large amount of vacant land, Spanish Fort will become one of the fastest-growing cities in the county.

Achieving optimal growth

“If you have a community that’s not growing, it’s dying,” said Fran Druse, executive vice president of the Baldwin County Home Builders Association. “You don’t just lock the gates.” She doesn’t consider the current proliferation of subdivisions and applications to be a “building boom,” but rather a case of steady growth since the end of the recession that led to a collapse of the real estate bubble in 2008. Druse said Baldwin County’s quality of life and its public schools are attracting new homeowners, and builders don’t want to disturb those features of the Eastern Shore either. Most of them live in Baldwin County themselves, she said. The association has consistently supported taxes for the public schools,

COVER STORY

Photo/Daniel Anderson

Rileywood, a subdivision built by Adams Homes on Highway 181 in Daphne, is one of several constructed on the Eastern Shore over the past

Druse said. It awards scholarships to students and works with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to own a home. Through various fees charged to developers, home builders are an important source of revenue for local governments, she said. Also, new residents or those upgrading to a bigger house are consumers that buy products and services in the local economy, she said. The availability of undeveloped land on the Eastern Shore and throughout Baldwin County is another attraction for builders, Druse said. In contrast, Mobile basically must go west. The number of single-family building permits issued through November 2016 was far lower in greater Mobile, at 409. That’s about a 2½ percent decrease over the first 11 months of 2015. Baldwin County public schools maintain a reputation of being better than Mobile County

public schools, particularly on the Eastern Shore, said those interviewed for this story. “So many are moving here because of our schools. Mobile County had eight failing schools,” Scott said. “A lot of this new migration is being driven by schools.” McMillan said his biggest worry as the Eastern Shore spreads out is overcrowding in Spanish Fort schools. There’s no sign that single-family residential development will slow down anytime soon. In the meantime, Fairhope is looking not just at utility capacity but at its whole system of subdivision regulation. Daphne, for its part, budgeted $30,000 this year to update its comprehensive plan that dates back to 2003. Scott notes that the current plan didn’t account for the growth that has occurred along Highway 181. “They continue to put up houses, and they appear to be selling,” he said.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

ART ARTIFICE

Grammy nominee makes Mobile rounds BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

G

et ready, Mobile. Your symphony is bringing heady company to town with a nod toward historic composers and an eye on musical frontiers. The occasion is Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Romance” concert on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.). Included on the varied bill are Romantic Era masters Wagner, Korngold and Tchaikovsky. A work by the second of that trio features one of MSO’s special guests, violinist Philippe Quint. MSO Music Director Scott Speck shares a momentous history with Quint in this setting. “He is one of the world’s finest violinists and was the soloist for my very first MSO concert as music director. He plays Korngold’s spectacular Violin Concerto better than just about anyone in the world,” Speck said. The other piece featuring the guest musician is “Assassin Dances,” which has a tone to complement the Romantic period but is about as contemporary as you can get. Composer Austin Wintory is a fresh talent awash in a vanguard movement. The Mobile show will be the work’s second concert performance since it was penned at Speck’s behest. It bears all the components that shot the 32-year old Colorado native to fame. Wintory’s biggest splash to date was a 2012 Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media Grammy nomination for his work on the highly acclaimed video game Journey. Pretty groundbreaking for someone who didn’t latch onto music

Keyboardist headlines MOJO

until age 10. “In the fifth grade, we were given one-octave glockenspiels and taught some basic melodies like ‘Ode to Joy’ through physical mimicry of the teacher,” Wintory said. He took the knowledge home and translated it to his sister’s piano. Then he began to pick out familiar themes, such as those from “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” His parents offered lessons. They sweetened the temptation with another prize. “My dad said as soon as I could learn Beethoven’s

A WORK BY THE SECOND OF THAT TRIO FEATURES ONE OF MSO’S SPECIAL GUESTS, VIOLINIST PHILIPPE QUINT. MSO MUSIC DIRECTOR SCOTT SPECK SHARES A MOMENTOUS HISTORY WITH QUINT IN THIS SETTING.” ‘Für Elise’ I could have his [boyhood] air rifle. So my piano teacher — this big Irish guy named Gary O’Leary, phenomenal jazz pianist — shows up. He’s like, ‘Let’s start with some basics’ and I said ‘There’s no time for that, I need to learn ‘Für Elise,’’” Wintory said.

Classic Southern dysfunction at MTG

Few towns are more Gothic Southern than Mobile and few writers are more Southern than Tennessee Williams. The marriage of the two comes with “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.) in midwinter. On Big Daddy Pollitt’s 65th birthday, a recent diagnosis casts a pall over the patriarch’s paper-thin family veneer. Hidden sexual turmoil, addiction, greed and the sins driven by desperate longing all add to the menu of dysfunction at their family table. John Richards directs this production starring Gene Murrell, Sarah Jeanette David, Joe Fuselli, Barney March, Gayle Alexander, Scotty White and Chris Kern. The show runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 12. Friday and Saturday curtain is 8 p.m., Sunday matinee is 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20, $15 for students/military/seniors. For more information, call 251-433-7513 or go to mobiletheatreguild.org.

22 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Sci-fi club via Space Age tech Mobile Public Library’s Out of This World Book Club shares its love for science fiction/fantasy with a perfect avenue for the subject matter. Linking up with Skype, the members discuss their favorite works from the comfort of their homes. This month’s discussion will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. The subject will be Douglas Adams’ classic book “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” To participate in the group chat, download and register for a Skype ID for free at http://www.skype.com/en/. Contact Jill Stewart at 251-470-7770 or jstewart@mplonline.org to share your Skype name so you can be added to the group. Once you added, all you need is to have your device open to Skype on book club day and answer when it rings. For more information, call or email Stewart at the aforementioned number and address.

ARTSGALLERY

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed will kick off 2017 with a performance by keyboardist Cedric Brooks at Gulf City Lodge (601 State St.) on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be Brooks’ first appearance with the 15-year-old jazz society. Brooks began playing while still a high schooler in his native California. He relocated to the Mobile area just over 20 years ago. “My influences are Stevie Wonder, George Duke and Herbie Hancock. I’ve played a lot of gigs on the western end of the central Gulf Coast and up in Memphis,” Brooks said. He will be joined by saxophonist Carlos Vizoso, guitarist Michael Aych, bassist Corey Johnson and drummer Steve Jacobs. The combo in various iterations has been gigging together roughly five years. Entrance is $15, $12 for students/military/snowbirds and $10 for members. A light jambalaya dinner is included and a cash bar is available. For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.

The pupil made the teacher play the song repeatedly for a few weeks as the boy learned rote memorization. He claimed the air rifle. The music bug had bitten at that point and lessons began in earnest. Then the teacher exposed Wintory to a legend. “He showed up with some Jerry Goldsmith LPs, the scores to dilma like ‘Patton’ and ‘Planet of the Apes,’ and I was completely astounded. I instantaneously knew I wanted to compose scores,” Wintory said. He would later enroll in New York University, then the University of Southern California, drawn by their noted film schools. He aimed to make connections with future Hollywood hotshots. Coincidentally, USC began a new curriculum for game designers at the same time. When student designer Jenova Chen caught wind of Wintory’s work for other student projects, he asked to team up with Chen’s thesis project, Flow. The game was such a hit it went on to be developed for PlayStation. Wintory worked on a couple of heralded projects before Journey was offered to him and its resulting submission for a Grammy award. He’s also scored numerous films; his work on the feature “Captain Abu Raed” was shortlisted for a 2009 Academy Award. Coincidentally, the Grammy news came courtesy of his pal and fellow game composer Christopher Tin. His work on the video game Civilization IV was expounded into a separate but much larger piece titled “Calling All Dawns,” which won two Grammys just two years previous. “My phone rang right as I got in my car and Chris read down the nominee list, and it’s John Williams, Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer and then Journey. Then he realized I didn’t know and he wasn’t adding to the list of congratulations but was the first to tell me,” Wintory said. “Assassin Dances” in the upcoming show was built through elaboration on a small theme in Wintory’s work for the game series Assassin’s Creed. What resulted is an entirely new exploration. The Jan. 28 show begins at 7:30 p.m.; the Jan. 29 matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Speck and Wintory will be part of a special program at the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) on Jan. 25, 6 p.m., in the Larkins Auditorium. They will discuss the role of the modern composer, new orchestral works and the role the video gaming industry will play in its development. There’s a $5 suggested donation and seating is limited. “I want to focus mostly on his work because how often do we get a Grammy-nominated video game composer in Mobile? Answer: never, so far,” Speck said.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

MUSIC

FEATURE

Photo | Alter Bridge

ALTER BRIDGE, MONSTER TRUCK, THE DEAD DEADS SATURDAY, JAN. 21, WITH DOORS AT 7 P.M. SAENGER THEATRE, 6 S. JOACHIM ST., WWW.MOBILESAENGER.COM TICKETS: $21.50-$36.50, AVAILABLE AT SAENGER BOX OFFICE AND THROUGH TICKETMASTER

Myles Kennedy hopes new album gets people talking

B

After touring with Slash, Myles Kennedy is back on the road with his band Alter Bridge, which plays the Saenger this Saturday.

BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

ands like Alter Bridge are a rare commodity. For more than a decade, this rock outfit from Central Florida has maintained a dedicated, ever-growing fan base. With the release of the band’s new album “The Last Hero,” Alter Bridge’s fans are pulling in a new generation of listeners. According to lead vocalist Myles Kennedy, the band’s following is what keeps its momentum strong. After touring with Slash, Kennedy is back on the road with Alter Bridge for its first tour since the album dropped. When he spoke with Lagniappe, Kennedy was excited about not only the new album but also the chance to play new material for the band’s loyal crowd. Stephen Centanni: How does it feel to be back out on the road with Alter Bridge? Myles Kennedy: Yeah, it’s good man! We live to play. We live to deliver it, as they say. Getting to go back out and reconnect with the fans in some of these markets is awesome. We’re stoked.

Centanni: Speaking of this market, the last time you were around here, you were with Slash. You know, over the years, you’ve been in several projects outside of Alter Bridge, but you always seem to come back. Alter Bridge is like a constant in your life. What keeps you coming back for more? Kennedy: Well, I think there’s just something about the music that we’ve managed to create together and particularly our fan base. We’re fortunate to have them. They’re very passionate and incredibly loyal. That ultimately allows us to keep doing this after 14 years. Oftentimes, people can be fickle. They get your hit song, and then they forget about you. That isn’t the case with our particular fan base. It seems to be something a little deeper. We don’t want to let them down. We want to keep doing it and hopefully making them happy. They’re the reason why we get up in the morning. Centanni: Alter Bridge has the new album out. I don’t want to get too far out on a limb and call it a concept album, but there are definitely some messages in there inspired by the events of 2016. What were your overall goals for “The Last Hero”? Kennedy: I think the first goal musically was just to create something that wouldn’t necessarily alienate our fans that know us for certain things. We knew that we wanted to continue to have that as part of the equation. We wanted songs that were riff-based but had a very melodic sense as well. As far as a lyrical standpoint — because that comes later — I don’t think that was necessarily overthought. It just happened. It was just a real snapshot of that period of time. Because of the way we write records now and the amount of time we have, the lyrics are usually the last part of the equation. Lyrics tend to be a little time capsule. I think that was ultimately the most important aspect of the lyrics cycle. It was in the middle of last year in the election process. Centanni: I think you do a great job with it, because it’s ambiguous enough to be universal. As far as the sound, there are tracks that have that Alter Bridge sound. Overall, I noticed this one is a little heavier than some of your previous albums.

24 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

There’s like this edgy, dark grandeur, for lack of a better word. It’s such a big sound. Did this sound affect the lyrics or vice versa? Kennedy: I think that dark quality has always been part of our musical DNA. Oftentimes, once the song comes together musically, then the melodies start to evolve. If it’s dark, then the lyrics will follow suit. Generally, I can’t even think that I’ve ever been a part of writing where the lyrics have come first. It’s always music first, then melodies second. Occasionally, you’ll have a melody, then you build the music around that, because you know it’s a good melody. The lyrics are always the last part of the puzzle. Centanni: The album’s first single was “Show

Centanni: As far as the album’s title track, who is “The Last Hero?” Kennedy: Well, that’s a really tough one. To put it on a specific person wouldn’t be fair, because everybody extracts their own meaning from a lot of songs. That’s the beauty of music. You can insert your own meaning or take on things. If you were to dive into my head while some of those songs were being put together, “Show Me a Leader,” “This Side of Fate” and “Show Me a Hero” are kind of a story. It’s a trilogy, in essence. I was building this story in my head without any real specifics. Centanni: Ultimately, what do you want the fans to experience with “The Last Hero?”

We’re not pushing an agenda down anyone’s throat. We’re reflecting what people are feeling. If you got a fan on one side of the fence and one on the other, maybe it will start a discussion. Me a Leader.” How did this song come to life? Kennedy: The musical intro was something that I had for a little while. I think I wrote that when I was on tour with Slash. We were sitting in a hotel room coming up with that. Then, Mark [Tremonti] had the “show me the leader” chorus part. We somehow managed to marry those parts together. It definitely was a lot of trial and error. Just like with all songs, you massage it till it finally happens. Mark always championed that as our first single. I don’t think the rest of us really thought of it as a first single. Once the record was completed, a lot of people seemed to really like that song. I think the message of that song resonated with people, which made it a great lead-off track.

Kennedy: Hopefully, it gets people to talk. I think because of the subject matter it’s a hotbutton subject right now. Through talking and discussing, maybe people will understand one another a little better. I think instead of dividing people more and polarizing people any further, hopefully a record like this will get people to talk about what they think about the songs. We’re not pushing an agenda down anyone’s throat. We’re reflecting what people are feeling. If you got a fan on one side of the fence and one on the other, maybe it will start a discussion. What’s it mean to them? What do they want for our country and our future? Hopefully, for lack of a better phrase, people will reach across the aisle for what’s best for our country.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

MUSIC BRIEFS

Th-the return of the Sh-Booms BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

Photo | Facebook | The Sh-Booms

BAND: THE SH-BOOMS, HIBACHI STRANGLERS, THE WOOLLY BUSHMEN DATE: FRIDAY, JAN. 20, AT 9 P.M. • VENUE: THE MERRY WIDOW, 51 S. CONCEPTION ST., WWW.THEMERRYWIDOW.NET • TICKETS: $10, AVAILABLE AT VENUE AND ITS WEBSITE

S

outhSounds 2016 featured a musical parade of great bands from across the Southeast. Among the plethora of musical styles at last year’s festival, The Sh-Booms brought their garage soul sounds from Orlando. This six-piece provided an electrifying set of nostalgic soul mixed with garage rock. The Sh-Booms’ setlist will include tracks from their debut EP “Usage Fee,” four hits of unbridled soul ranging from beautifully brash to smoothly suave. Those who missed their SouthSounds set have a second chance. Also from Orlando, The Woolly Bushmen

are joining The Sh-Booms for a couple of dates, including Mobile. This quartet’s ‘60s style garage rock is the love child of Hasil Adkins and The Cramps, with Dexter Romweber contesting his paternity. The 10-track “Sky Bosses,” The Woolly Bushmen’s latest effort, predicts a raucous live performance. Hibachi Stranglers will represent the Azalea City. For more than a decade, this garage punk outfit has maintained its power to the get the crowd dancing, bringing a legacy of grimy proto punk to the mix. Expect a live show that rarely slows down.

All hail the Soul Queen

Band: Irma Thomas Date: Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. Venue: Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, 151 Beach Blvd. (Biloxi), www.goldennugget.com Tickets: $20-$35, available through Ticketmaster

“Soul Queen of New Orleans” Irma Thomas will perform for her loyal Gulf Coast subjects in Biloxi this Friday. Born in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Thomas’ dream of becoming a professional vocalist began in her early teens. Before she was 20, her big break came through collaborations with legendary Crescent City bandleader Tommy Ridgley, who helped Thomas land her first record deal. In an era when vocalists such as Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight thrived, Thomas brought NOLA flair to the soul diva world. With Allen

Toussaint as her producer, Thomas’ sweet, satiny vocals were set to music forged in the Big Easy. For more than 50 years, Thomas has continued to release new studio material as well as greatest hits compilations. The 2014 release “Full Time Woman: The Lost Cotillion Album” features a collection of unreleased tracks from Thomas’ early days with Atlantic Records’ Cotillion label. This album gives soul enthusiasts a chance to experience the Soul Queen of New Orleans during one of her first forays into the world of professional music.

A boy with a dream

Band: Tucker Wilson Fundraising Concert Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. Venue: Spanish Fort Community Center, 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd., www.cityofspanishfort.com Tickets: Free Tucker Wilson is like many 12-year-old boys from Spanish Fort. He enjoys going fishing and playing football and soccer. However, two things make this pre-teen unique. Wilson moonlights as “Precocious Neighborhood Kid Tucker” on 95KSJ’s “Dan & Shelby Afternoon Show.” He also has a great love for classic country sounds which has inspired him to become singer-songwriter. Through live performances and YouTube, Wilson has demonstrated his talent with original songs, such as the smooth

26 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

country ballad “I Love You.” In March, Wilson will travel to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to compete in the North America Country Music Associations International competition. To raise money for this endeavor, Wilson and several other Gulf Coast musicians will take the stage for an afternoon of country music. This will be a chance for the public to not only sample Wilson’s original sounds but also help him get to Tennessee. Copies of his five-song debut will be available for purchase.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | January 19 - January 25

THUR. JAN 19

Bluegill— Grits N Pieces Blues Tavern— Johnny B Trio, 8:30p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Celtic Irish Pub— Red Leg Husky, Hotstop Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ Felix’s— Bobby and Jana Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor & Alan Rhody, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Dustin Bogue, 9:15p Listening Room— Bodhi Trio, 8p McSharry’s— Lite Travelers Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 8p

FRI. JAN 20

Alchemy— All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p Beau Rivage— Engelbert Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p// Bust Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p Fairhope Brewing— Redleg Husky, 4p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p Golden Nugget— Irma Thomas, 8p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — Golden Dragon Acrobats, 8p IP Casino— Neil Sedaka, 8p Listening Room— Peter Bradley Adams, 8p Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo & The Bluesmen, 8p Manci’s— Flatrock McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p The Merry Widow— 28 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

The Sh-Booms, The Woolly Bushmen, Hibachi Stranglers, 9p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Soulshine Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — David Chastang Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew and Bryan Ayers, 6:30p O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p The Steeple— Travis Tritt Soul Kitchen— The Shannon Pierce Band, Sunny Vaiden, Nanafalia, 8p Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p

SAT. JAN 21

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Doggs, 9p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and The Howlers, 6p Callaghan’s— Will Stewart Trio Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Fairhope Brewing— Ryan Balthrop, 2p// Edward David Anderson, 5p/// Mitch Johnson, 7p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Logan Spicer & Tony Ray Thompson, 6p//// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p Listening Room— Davis Corley, Abe Patridge, Nick Nace, 8p Manci’s— Modern Eldoradoes, 7:30p McSharry’s— Fairhope Volunteer Fire Dept. BBQ Cook-Off, 2p// 12 South, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p Saenger— Alter Bridge, 8p Soul Kitchen— Future Astronaut Co: Champagne Drip, 11p Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p

SUN. JAN 22

Alchemy— River Dan, 3p Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p// Josh & Ross, 6p Blues Tavern— Dr. Bob, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p Callaghan’s— Will Kimbrough Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Flora Bama— Jason Justice, 12:30p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Dallas Moore, 8:30p Listening Room— Lost Bayou Ramblers, 7p Manci’s— Lisa Mills, 7p McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p Soul Kitchen— Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising, Badflower, 8p

MON. JAN 23

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— Cathy Pace, 3p// Petty and Pace, 7p

TUE. JAN 24

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett Felix’s— Bryant GIlley Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 3p// Rick Whaley Duo, 7p The Hot Spot Music and Grub— Brent Burns, 5p

WED. JAN 25

Bluegill— Ross Newell Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Callaghan’s— Marlow Boys Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts and Mac Walter, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathon Newton, 7p McSharry’s— Doc Rodgers and the Rock Dodgers, 6:30p Shipp’s Harbour— Brent Burns, 5p

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

Art gives ‘La La Land’ its meaning

T

FILMTHE REEL WORLD

BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM

AREA THEATERS CARMIKE CINEMA’S Wynnsong 16 785 Schillinger Rd. S. (251) 639-7373 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin Street (251) 438-2005 HOLLYWOOD STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Dr. (251) 473-9655

he fact that “La La Land” is a modern-day movie musical is the most frequently mentioned fact about it, but the strength of this charming story is in the romance between the two lead characters. The chemistry between Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) would be delightful even if they weren’t singing and dancing, perhaps even more so. I was, frankly, not sold in the film’s opening number, during which commuters leap from their cars as they sit in traffic on a Los Angeles freeway, and sing and dance, like an upbeat reimagining of that REM video for “Everybody Hurts.” It seemed like a nostalgic gimmick rather than a meaningful, artistic part of the story. However, by the end of the film, and specifically through the film’s fantastic ending sequence, I was absolutely sold. Mia is an aspiring actress working in a coffee shop on a movie studio lot and going to countless, dispiriting auditions. Sebastian is a passionate jazz pianist scraping by and dreaming of opening his own club. He worships traditional jazz, and she worships old Hollywood. That’s

how the musical format starts to merge more effectively with the story. In the kind of lives these characters want to live, a musical number makes total sense. Frankly, the musical numbers could have been better, and some of the critical backlash to the film’s success has been over the skills of the leads in that department. At their best, however, I thought their songs together felt natural, as if they were truly moved to sing. I would term this a “musical romance” rather than a “romantic musical.” The songs are secondary to the story, and the story is lovely, well-told, beautifully portrayed and unexpectedly moving. The two characters dislike one another initially but, of course, soon fall in love. They bond over their shared humiliations in service of their dreams, and support each other. As a love story between these two, “La La Land” could not be more delightful. Their first date, which ends at the Griffith Observatory seen in “Rebel without a Cause,” is the kind of over-the-top romantic scene people are referring to when they say, “They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.” When success comes for Sebastian, in a form he didn’t really ask for, their

romance is complicated. Meanwhile, with Sebastian’s encouragement, Mia writes and mounts her own one-woman show. These stars are so sweet together that it’s truly painful to watch them have problems, and in the screening I saw, people actually moaned out loud with distress. For these two dreamers, finding success brings them more problems than failure ever did. The film captures a certain, necessarily fleeting moment of pure possibility, and also shows, so beautifully, that to see these possibilities through demands sacrifice. Director Damien Chazelle previously made the film “Whiplash,” and his exploration of the demands of art continues. It is art that drives the characters and art that gives their lives, and the film, meaning. For this reason, this story truly is a fantasy, and even when dreams don’t go as planned, there is a moment — and it is a singing, dancing musical moment — when everything is still possible, and “La La Land” lives up to its reputation. “La La Land” is now playing at the Crescent Theater, Carmike Wynnsong 16, Carmike Jubilee Square 12, Carmike Wharf, Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema and Cobb Pinnacle 14.

RAVE MOTION PICTURE JUBILEE SQUARE 12 6898 U.S. 90 Daphne, (251) 626- 6266 CARMIKE CINEMAS 23151 Wharf Ln. Orange Beach (251) 981-4444 COBB THEATRES PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 968-7444 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 Alabama 181 #500 Spanish Fort, Al (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes.

30 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Photos | Lionsgate / Fox Searchlight

FROM LEFT: In the musical romance “La La Land,” Ryan Gosling is a struggling jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) in L.A. Natalie Portman as the First Lady in “Jackie.” NEW IN THEATERS JACKIE

return to his first home. Carmike Wynnsong 16, Cobb Pinnacle 14

NOW PLAYING

HIDDEN FIGURES All listed multiplex PATRIOTS DAY After her husband’s assassinatheaters. Tragedy strikes on April 15, 2013, tion, Jackie Kennedy’s (Natalie MONSTER TRUCKS All listed multiplex when two bombs explode during Portman) world is completely theaters. the Boston Marathon. shattered. Traumatized and reelTHE BYE BYE MAN ing with grief, over the course of LIVE BY NIGHT All listed multiplex the next week she must contheaters. It’s the Roaring ‘20s and prohifront the unimaginable. Carmike A MONSTER CALLS bition hasn’t stopped the flow Eastern Shore Premiere Wynnsong, Cobb Pinnacle 14, of booze in an underground Cinema, Regal Mobile Carmike Wharf 15 network of gangster-run speak- Cinema 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14, Carmike Wharf easies. The opportunity to gain LION UNDERWORLD: BLOOD power and money is there for Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on WARS any man with enough ambition a train which takes him thouAll listed multiplex sands of miles across India, away and nerve, and Joe Coughlin, the theaters. son of the Boston police superfrom home and family. TwentyFENCES intendent, long ago turned his Regal Mobile Stadium 18, five years later, armed with back on his strict upbringing for Cobb Pinnacle 14, Carmike only a handful of memories, his Wharf 15, Carmike Wynthe spoils of being an outlaw. unwavering determination and a nsong 16 Directed by Ben Affleck. Eastern revolutionary technology known MANCHESTER Shore Premiere Cinema, Regal as Google Earth, he sets out to BY THE SEA Mobile Stadium 18 Carmike Wharf find his lost family and finally

PASSENGERS All listed multiplex theaters. ASSASSIN’S CREED All listed multiplex theaters. SING All listed multiplex theaters. WHY HIM All listed multiplex theaters. ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY All listed multiplex theaters. MOANA All listed multiplex theaters. FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM All listed multiplex theaters. TROLLS Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

CALENDAR OF EVENTS JANUARY 19, 2017 - JANUARY 25, 2017

GENERAL INTEREST Winter Wednesday at Bellingrath Bellingrath’s Winter Wednesday sessions are held each week through Feb. 22 in the Magnolia Room. “Growing Vegetables” with Bill Finch will take place Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Registration requested, call 251-973-2217, ext. 111, or email bellingrath@bellingrath.org. League of Women Voters The League of Women Voters of Mobile welcomes Dr. Jaclyn Bunch on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Mobile Bel Air Marriott. Open to the public but reservations are required. RSVP to Jane Gordon at 251-402-3321 or lovjan42@comcast.net. Mayor’s Breakfast The Mayor’s Breakfast will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 a.m. at Renaissance Riverview. Mayor Sandy Stimpson will discuss plans for downtown and the city at large. Tickets cost $45 for Downtown Mobile Alliance members, $50 for non-members. Email tstrickland@ downtownmobile.org.

Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as the library celebrates 10 years at 501 Fairhope Ave. There will be activities, cake, prizes and more. Visit fairhopelibrary.com. Beer with a Scientist Physician-scientist Dr. Jennifer Scalici of USA Mitchell Cancer Institute will give a 30-minute presentation and lead a Q&A session on “Chicken and the Egg: What hens tell us about ovarian cancer” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Moe’s BBQ, 701 Spring Hill Ave. Reese’s Senior Bowl Rally The FCA Chick-fil-A Senior Bowl Rally, always a popular game-week event, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Mobile Convention Center. Each year the crowd is treated to player testimonies, live music and food provided by Chick-fil-A. Visit www.southalabamafca.org.

Monster Truck Destruction Tour Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour will be Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Mobile Civic Center. Tickets are on sale at mobilecivicctr.com. 10 years at 501 Join Fairhope Public Library on Saturday,

32 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Fairhope Treasured Trees The Wisteria Garden and the Fairhope Tree Committee invite property owners to nominate healthy oak trees that measure at least 125 inches in circumference at 4.5 feet above the ground for recognition in Fairhope’s Treasured Tree Program. Call 251-990-7968. Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141. Midtown Optimist Club Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542. Toastmasters Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISER MPD Chili Cook-off Chili cooked by teams of Mobile police officers to benefit the Police Foundation and Crime Prevention Unit. Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cathedral Square. Tickets $5 per person. Call 251-454-2346.

ARTS Celebrating the Anglican Choral Tradition Choral Evensong is one of the chief glories of the Anglican choral tradition, and it can be interpreted in myriad ways. The concert will be Sunday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 115 S. Conception St. Call 251-438-1822. “Nunsense” Performances Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at Chickasaw Civic Theatre. Call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com. Mobile Jewish Film Festival The 2016 Mobile Jewish Film Festival is showing 10 acclaimed Jewish films at venues around Mobile and Baldwin counties through Jan 24. Visit mobilejewishfederation.org. “Chapter Two” Performances through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse, 11 S. Carlen St. Showtime is 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Call 251-471-1534 or visit www.joejeffersonplayers.com. Auditions: “Chicago” The Joe Jefferson Players will hold open auditions for the razzle-dazzle musical “Chicago,” set in the 1920s. Auditions will be held Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Playhouse, 11 S. Carlen St. Visit www.joejeffersonplayers. com or call 251-471-1534.

MUSEUMS

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Live at the Museum Black Titan will perform original music Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at Mobile Museum of Art, 4850 Museum Drive. $10 admission, wine and beer by donation. For more information, call 251-208-5200.

Battleship Rugby Battleship Rugby will play Crescent City on the front lawn of USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per car. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Fairhope’s Founding There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Bridge lessons The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tea for Two Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. the Fairhope Museum of History hosts a tea with a lecture on Fairhope history. The Jan. 24 speaker will be Jack Cummings. Call 251-929-1471.

New Year’s Resolution Exercise Classes Palmer Pillans Middle School has new exercise classes: yoga, Guts, Butts & Thighs, Guns & Buns, Ab Attack and Yoga Tone. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Little Discoveries Outside the Box: This “Little Discovery” in the Exploreum’s Wharf of Wonder, aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@ exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

Dance Classes Palmer Pillans Middle School offers new dance classes: Beginning Ballroom, Beyond Basic Ballroom, Dance Fit Line Dance, and beginner and intermediate Belly Dancing. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com. Holy yoga Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269.

Ballroom dance Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances with live music the second and fourth Tuesday of every month; 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email cyoungblood9278@ gmail.com, call 251-623-9183 or visit www. azaleaballroomdanceclub.com. Ballroom dance The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m., at Fitzpen Place, 11247 State Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. Email cassief13@aol.com.

WORKSHOPS Couples and money Learn about savings programs, different kinds of investments and risks, and common strategies. Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Lifelines/Consumer Credit Counseling, 705 Oak Circle Drive E. (Mobile). Space is limited; call 251-6020011 to register. PUBLIC MEETINGS Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com. Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450. Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973. Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142. Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com. Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org. Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com. Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com. Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope. com. Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley. org. Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

THE NEW TORK TIMES CROSSWORD PUZZLE THE DOWNSIZING OF NATHANIEL AMES BY PETER BRODA AND ERIK AGARD / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Loops in, in a way 5 Goddess with a throne headdress 9 Tempo 13 Figs. on drivers’ licenses 16 When repeated, a Pacific tourist destination 17 Fish whose name is a celebrity’s name minus an R 18 Old bandleader with an Egyptian-inspired name 19 Outrigger projections 20 Things smoked by singer Courtney? 23 Scandalmaker in 2002 news 24 Speed demon 25 Headwear the N.B.A. banned in 2005 26 Game involving sharp projectiles and alcohol 28 Parrot’s cry 29 1950s prez 31 “Charlie Hustle is my name/I am banned from Hall of Fame,” e.g.? 33 Fist bump 34 “Yes, ____!” 36 Put a coat on 37 “Eureka!” moments 40 Press 42 Cloth colorist 43 Feature of Africa 44 ____ oil 46 Televangelist Joel 48 Alternative to “News” and “Maps” in a Google search 50 Road restriction 51 Pugnacious Olympian 53 Relative of a ferret 54 Cold and wet 55 F.B.I.’s div. 56 Hoopster Steph not playing at home? 60 Riffraff 62 Japanese watchmaker 64 Like Granny Smith apples 65 Endless chore 66 Dickens’s Uriah 68 Sega Genesis competitor, in brief 69 Radiant 71 Intersect 73 The sport of boxing in the 1960s and ’70s, essentially? 75 “Nothing to write home about” 76 Groups with co-pays, briefly 78 Jockey strap 80 “Star Trek: T.N.G.” role 81 Installment 83 Personalized gifts for music lovers 85 Valet in P. G. Wodehouse stories 89 Contemporary hybrid music genre

90 Sots’ sounds 91 Nickname for Louise 93 Feast 94 Sail support 95 In unison 97 Echo effect 99 El operator in the Windy City, briefly 100 Hat for pop singer Corey? 103 Anthem contraction 104 “Uhh …” 105 Show what you know, say 107 “In all probability” 109 Regular 111 Obstinate one, astrologically 112 Two-time Best Actor winner arriving early? 115 Four-star rank: Abbr. 116 Monopoly purchase 117 Singer/songwriter Laura 118 Little foxes 119 Slump 120 ____ cosa (something else: Sp.) 121 Wanders (about) 122 They begin in juin

7 Shakespeare villain 8 Photo of Canada’s former prime minister Stephen? 9 “Stay ____” 10 Aardvarks, by another name 11 Enter surreptitiously 12 Press lightly, as the brakes 13 He was buried in 1915 and died in 1926 14 Dressage gait 15 Invoice figs. 18 ____ lily 19 Fulminating 21 Dwarf planet more massive than Pluto 22 Atypical 23 Summer hrs. in Phila. 27 Literary device used to address plot inconsistencies 30 Nephrologists study them 32 Spies, informally 35 M.L.K.’s title: Abbr. 38 “Today” personality 39 Shark’s home 41 Close by 43 Egg producer 45 Arctic fliers DOWN 47 Blow it 1 Original airer of “The Hitch- 49 Like a handyman’s hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” projects, for short 2 Pop competition 50 “Anything! Anything at 3 Something smoked by comic all!” Chris? 52 Shade of pink 4 Hang on to 54 Sword fight, e.g. 5 Org. against doping 56 Filament sites, in botany 6 Spindly limbed 57 Imprisoned

58 Underhanded use of someone else’s domain name 59 Troubles 61 Cherry for talk show host Chelsea? 63 Glimpsed 67 Forswear 70 Genius 72 Arm muscle, informally 73 ____ drop 74 Miney follower 77 “Idomeneo” composer 79 “All My ____ Live in Texas” 82 U.N.C. student 83 Figure at the center of a maze 84 Tahoe, for one 86 Entourage of a 1990s white rapper? 87 Musical intermission 88 Continuous 90 Flamboyantly successful sort 92 Trampolinist’s wear 96 Start to -scope 97 Cincinnati squad 98 Dude, in British lingo 101 Smallish batteries 102 Long spear 105 Makes “it” 106 Zone 108 “Dark Sky Island” singer 110 Drink sometimes served hot 113 “Snowden” org. 114 ____, cuatro, seis, ocho …

ANSWERS ON PAGE 37

34 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

STYLE GARDENING

Analyze your landscape site, then plan BY ELLEN HUCKABAY, REGIONAL EXTENSION AGENT | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM

Q: I need to do some landscape work

around my house. I want to DIY it, but don’t know where to start. Help!

A:

An attractive landscape is a great way to add aesthetic, functional, environmental and economic value to your home. Whether a homeowner chooses to go it alone, as you plan to do, or hires a professional, understanding the process behind the science of the artistic practice of landscape design will be beneficial. There are four basic steps to the design process, which are discussed in depth in the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s publication on Residential Landscape Design, ANR-813: •Analyze your site and develop a base plan. •Determine your landscape needs and sketch out ideas to meet those needs. •Choose the plants and construction materials that will use to achieve your ideas. •Create your design on paper. Since you asked “where to start,” we will discuss only step one of the design process in this article. Pick up the publication at your local Extension office or download it online to read all about the other steps. You can think of the site analysis as a courtship with your landscape. This dating phase should not be overlooked. While you might think of plants as easily moved or changed, your goal is to develop a thoughtful, lasting

landscape that will endure for years. Begin the site analysis by developing a base map. This involves sketching your house and property, including existing plants, to scale (i.e., 1 inch = 8 feet) on grid paper. Locate the boundaries of your property and indicate the north direction to help you plot the direction of the sun and wind. Locate the positions of both aboveground power lines and underground gas, water and sewer pipes, and power and cable lines. If you need help finding the underground utilities, don’t just make your best guess; call 811 and they will do it for you, for free. Nothing kills your DIY-project motivation quicker than digging up your sewer line! On your base map you’ll also want to note functional areas of your yard. Everything from outdoor kitchens to play areas and even tool storage, whatever you plan to do in your yard, mark it on the map. Don’t forget the paths that people normally/ naturally walk in your yard. Ever seen a new building with new sod and new sidewalks, but a walking trail cutting diagonally across the lawn? Yeah, you want to avoid that at your house, so be honest about where people walk, not necessarily where you’d like for them to walk. Hint: It’s usually the path of least resistance — the straightest, most direct path. A site assessment of your landscape doesn’t only involve walking around outside. You’ll need to assess your landscape from indoors as well. Sound weird? Well, it’s not when you

consider you’re assessing the views out of the windows in your house. Is there a particularly breathtaking through your bedroom window? Then make note of that on your map and don’t plant a gigantic holly bush (that will become a tree) in front of that window. On the other hand, if your kitchen window looks at your neighbor’s trash bin area, perhaps some strategically placed evergreens would be more pleasing to see when washing dishes. For more resources to help you, check out Residential Landscape Design at http://www. aces.edu/pubs/docs/A/ANR-0813/ANR-0813. pdf and Alabama Smart Yards at http://www.aces. edu/pubs/docs/A/ANR-1359/ANR-1359.pdf.

YOU ARE INVITED TO THESE FREE UPCOMING GARDENING EVENTS: What: Lunch and Learn When: Mon., Jan. 23, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Ionix Detox & Herbs for Health, presented by Carol Wattier and A.D. Hale What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 10-11:30 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: The Chelsea Flower Show, presented by Brenda Bolton

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Moodie to keep USA women’s soccer on course BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY

D

uring the last four seasons, the women’s soccer team at the University of South Alabama has been ranked among the best in the nation. The Jaguars posted a 66-18-7 overall record, won three straight Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles and four Sun Belt Tournament crowns in that stretch. At the helm of the program was Graham Winkworth. The team’s success also brought the head coach attention, and he was recently hired to oversee the program at Arizona State, which replaced Kevin Boyd after the Sun Devils went 6-11-2 in 2016. “Simply put, Graham has transformed the women’s soccer program at the University of South Alabama,” said Joel Erdmann, USA director of athletics. “What has been accomplished in his time here is simply astounding.” The Jaguars have dominated the Sun Belt Conference. Under Winkworth, USA was 29-5-2 in league play, including unbeaten seasons in 2014 and 2015. Two years ago the team recorded its first-ever NCAA postseason victory in a game against LSU. Hoping to keep the tradition going, Erdmann has selected Richard Moodie to take over as head coach. Over the last two years, Moodie has led Tennessee’s Carson-Newman to a 36-7-1 record and a pair of NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. “We were fortunate to have a tremendous pool of candidates for this position who all possessed impressive experience and accomplishments,” Erdmann said. “The selection of Coach Moodie was driven by a combination of factors, including his history of successfully and simultaneously leading two programs, his teaching and leadership style, his recruiting philosophy and success, his vision for the South Alabama soccer program, and his inherent energy and passion for the sport of soccer and the coaching profession. We are excited about his arrival on campus and looking forward to working with him to place his thumb-

print on the program.” Moodie directed the Carson-Newman men’s soccer program to a 59-44-9 overall mark (35-21 in South Atlantic Conference) the last six years. He guided the women’s team to a 48-38-7 record in the last five seasons. While the women’s squad won back-to-back league regular-season and tournament titles, the men reached the NCAA Tournament championship match in 2013. “It was going to take something special for me to leave Carson-Newman, but when I got on the South Alabama campus I felt like this was the right move,” Moodie said. “I’ve spent all my days at Carson-Newman — I went to school, met my wife and raised my family there — but for my family and my career this was the best decision. It’s hard to put into words why South Alabama is special, but once you step onto campus you can see it and you can feel it. It’s a great place to be and is destined for many more successes across the board.” Moodie was named the CaptainU National Coach of the Year after leading the men’s squad to the NCAA championship match in 2013 as they finished the year with a 16-6-1 mark. In 2015, he was named the SAC Coach of the Year. A four-year letter winner at Carson-Newman from 2002-05, Moodie ranks among the program’s all-time leaders with 73 total appearances and 59 starts. As a senior, Moodie was named first-team all-region and all-conference. He has a bachelor’s in business management and a master’s in education. USA, which has been to four straight NCAA tournaments, returns 10 starters and 17 letter winners. Leading the way is sophomore Jemma Purfield, who has been named third-team All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. The Cottingham, England, native is the first All-American in the program’s history. She was the Sun Belt Conference’s Defender and Player of the Year, the Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding

36 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

Player, and earned first-team all-region honors by the NSCAA. She led the league with 1.32 points per game. Freshman Alexis Jordan and Purfield were also voted to the NSCAA AllSouth Region Team earlier in the week. Jordan is the fourth consecutive Jaguar to win Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors after ranking fourth in the league in assists per game (0.30) and was a crucial part of a defense that led the conference in goals against average (0.84) and shutouts (12). “The biggest thing for me, regardless of how successful the program has been, is taking the time to re-recruit the current student-athletes and establish relationships with the current team,” Moodie said. “Clearly the program’s results speak for themselves, but we want to evaluate goals and objectives and make sure we are all in the same boat rowing together.”

More futbol news

• University of Mobile’s Cayla Hebert, Tyler-Rae Molloy and Leah Corse have been named NAIA All-Americans. Molloy was named to the first-team after being on the Honorable Mention list the previous two years. The 2016 SSAC Player of the Year recorded 20 goals, 15 assists and 55 points in 21 games for the Lady Rams. Hebert was named to the third-team for the second time after scoring 12 goals and recording three assists. Corse was named to the third-team as she recorded eight goals and four assists. She also helped the Lady Rams defense record 13 shutouts en route to the SSAC Regular-Season Conference Championship. • The women’s soccer team at Spring Hill College has qualified for the NSCAA’s Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award (Silver Level). Teams are honored on a percentage of players or coaches receiving a yellow card or red card. The Silver Level was between 11 percent and 30 percent. • Noemi Mallet of UM has been named the Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Southern States Athletic Conference. She has a 3.94 GPA in chemistry, and was second-team all-league with six goals and five assists.

Senior Bowl coming soon

Players will start arriving for the Senior Bowl this weekend. Practices will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The general public can enter from the East stands. The first event for fans will be the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Chickfil-A Rally at the Mobile Convention Center. The event, set for 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, is the largest FCA rally at a bowl game, with more than 2,000 attendees expected. Other events will be covered in next week’s column, including a list of players. For ticket information, visit www.SeniorBowl.com or call 251-432-4109.

STYLE HOROSCOPES AQUARIUS GETS OFF EASY CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — You’ll receive an unwelcome advance from a friend confused by your signals. To avoid the awkwardness, you’ll simply send more confusing signals. When the tension reaches a climax, you’ll just mumble and gesticulate. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Inspired by the humility and candor of Baldwin County Commission President Chris Elliott, you will fail to sincerely account or apologize for an incredibly poor decision. You will be rewarded with an “atta boy” and a pat on the back. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — You’ll be chastised for skipping the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, despite never having plans to attend it. However, you’ll be able to rectify that affront when the Commander in Chief returns to Mobile a third time on his nationwide “thanks again” tour. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — After reading two trending stories that suggest former relevant person Lindsay Lohan has and then hasn’t converted to Islam, you’ll come to the grim realization that America must have left a badly wounded journalism to die in 2016. Sadly, you won’t be the only one who has that thought. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Investigators will incorrectly identify you as a suspected criminal next week thanks to a shoddy sketch artist who should have long been fired. Finally, after proving to the police that your face isn’t entirely made of pink lines, Cpl. J.D. Crowe will be relieved of his duties at the MPD. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Sidelined by an intense crick in the neck, you’ll find it hard to work, sleep or enjoy life in general next week. However, as your neck stretches grow more violent and desperate, the sight will cause a queasy coworker to voluntarily foot the bill for your needed chiropractic work. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Fearing the worst, you’ll be relieved when you discover the green color of your latest bowel movements was caused by a Tamiflu prescription. You’ll immediately call your friends and family to let them know you’re not dying after all. LEO (7/23-8/23) — A simple grammatical mistake will get you banned from Mobile’s new P.F. Chang’s. When the restaurant sends out a tweet promoting its opening next month, it’ll forget to put an apostrophe between the “g” and the “s.” This will send you over the edge. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Inspired by news from the inauguration, you’ll create your own E-Street cover band called “Glory Daze.” Your first and last performance will be at The Merry Widow. You kind of need to know the lyrics and how to sing them to start a cover band. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — Knowing a great idea when you hear one, you’ll try to make an easy buck by selling your own brand of Girl Scout cookies. You won’t let the fact you’re in your late 30s get you down, although that fact alone will stifle sales of “Twin Mints.” SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — You’ll prepare for the first Mardi Gras parades of the season by shoving people next to you and urinating in an alleyway downtown. You behavior will be tolerated until you start asking to see boobs in exchange for cheap beads. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — You’ll begin attending Fairhope City Council meetings just to watch the fireworks between the mayor and some councilmembers. Weeks from now, you’ll be asked to stop selling popcorn and other concessions before the meeting is adjourned.

F U T U R E

ANSWERS FROM PAGE 34

S H O C K

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450.4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County; to establish a separate and distinct fund within county government to be known as the 21st Century Policing and Economic Fund; to provide for dedicated revenues to the fund; and direct the expenditures for certain purposes. Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 2017.

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Section 22-6- 220 and Section 22-6-221 of the Code of Alabama 1975, to ensure that any Integrated Care Network shall include a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) which shall be an equal option for qualifying individuals in an area where PACE exists; to require that the Alabama Medicaid Agency and an integrated care network shall enact regulations to provide that all PACE participants shall be exempt from passive enrollment without a waiting periods; and to provide for dis-enrollment from the integrated care network to enroll in a PACE program. Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb.2, 2017.

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to empower any Class 2 municipality in the State of Alabama to authorize, by municipal ordinance, the operation of low-speed vehicles upon certain city streets of the municipality under limited circumstances and conditions. LAGNIAPPE HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF MOBILE Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made: A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT SYNOPSIS: Relating to Mobile County; imposing an additional fine for unlawful parking in a space designated for persons with disabilities or a space where official signs prohibit parking; and providing for the distribution of funds collected. LAGNIAPPE HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: USA FACILITIES STORAGE BUILDING FIRE PROTECTION (SPRINKLER) SYSTEM University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Project No. 16-21 Bid No. 7010502 Bids will be received and clocked in at 3:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd. N, AD245 (Administration Building) Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@ southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and consultants. Contract

bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N, AD001 (Administration Building) Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 26, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: USA RENOVATION SERVICES BUILDING STORM DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Project No. 16-96 Bid No. 7010601 Bids will be received and clocked in at 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 9, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available January 17 and only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd. N, AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N, AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 26, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: University of South Alabama Mobile, Alabama USA Facilities Storage Building Fire Alarm BID NO. 7010501 Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 N. University Blvd. AD 245 (Administration Building) Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX#(251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will

38 | L AG N I A P P E | J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7

include the Owner, Engineer, and consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N. AD001 (Administration Building) Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) LAGNIAPPE HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: USA CENTRAL PLANT to GAMMA PARKING LOT UNDERGROUND PIPING IMPROVEMENTS University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Job No. 16-99 Bid No. 7010602 Bids will be received and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 9, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd. N, AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX# (251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N, AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: FEEDER TO OUTDOOR FOOTBALL PAVILION University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Job No. 15-61 Bid No. 7011005 Bids will be received from and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time from prequalified contractors only, on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building, on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd., N., AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX#(251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of

the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N., AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) LAGNIAPPE HD Jan. 19, 21, Feb. 2, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Notice is hereby given that the University of South Alabama (Owner) will accept sealed Bids for the following Work: FEEDER TO PHASE 3 HOUSING University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama USA Job No. 15-73 Bid No. 7011201 Bids will be received from and clocked in at 2:00 p.m. local time from prequalified contractors only, on Thursday, February 23, 2017, in Room AD245 of the USA Administration Building on the Main Campus of the University of South Alabama. Bids will not be accepted after the time indicated herein and will be returned unopened. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of South Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Bid Documents shall be available only through the USA Purchasing Office. Contact as follows: University of South Alabama Purchasing Department 307 University Blvd., N., AD245 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-6151 FX#(251) 414-8291 (rbrown@southalabama.edu) Bids must be submitted on Proposal Forms furnished in the Bid Documents or copies thereof. The preceding is an abbreviated advertisement. The complete advertisement may be obtained from the location listed above. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. local time, in Room AD 023 of the Administration Building. Those in attendance will include the Owner, Engineer, and Consultants. Contract bidders, subcontractors and suppliers are encouraged to attend. A tour of the Project site is scheduled immediately after the conference. All questions concerning the Project should be submitted in writing to the Project Manager at the address listed below. 307 University Blvd. N. AD001 Mobile, AL 36688 PH# (251) 460-7127 FX# (251) 461-1370 (mmayberry@southalabama.edu) LAGNIAPPE HD Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 2017.

ABANDONED VEHICLES The following abandoned vehicles will be sold at 9am on February 17, 2017 at 5781 Three Notch Rd Mobile Al. 36619 Ford 1FTPW12VX8FA72358 Jeep 1C4AJWAG0DL582640 Niss 1N4AL2AP5CC206183 Toyo JTMZFREV7GJ069934 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 17, 2017 – Time -12pm - at 1055 Pecan St., Mobile, AL 36603. 2000 Honda Civic 2HGEJ661XYH516039 Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 17, 2017 - Time -12pm - at 29824 Frederick Blvd., Daphne, AL 36526. 2000 Suzuki VS800 GL JS1VS52A0Y2103030 Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicles will be sold on February 17, 2017 – Time - 12pm - at 13930 S. Sprinkle Ave., Bayou La Batre, AL 36509. 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe C15 1GNEC13Z36R163802 2003 Ford Excursion

1FMNU44L03EA80652

Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 17, 2017 - Time -12pm - at 8915 B Hwy. 90 W., Irvington, AL 36544. 2005 Ford Explorer 1FMZU63K05UB05323 Lagniappe HD Jan. 12, 19, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicles will be sold on February 17, 2017 - Time -12pm - at 5971 Hwy. 90, Theodore, AL 36582. 2002 Toyota Camry 4T1BE32K32U533168 2009 Dodge Caravan 2D8HN44E79R683126 2000 Chrysler Cirrus LX 1C3EJ46X0YN226590 2014 Nissan Versa 3N1CN7AP2EK454773 Lagniappe HD Jan. 12,19,2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time -12pm – at 301 N. Wilson Ave., Prichard, AL 36610. 2008 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B984212055 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette 1GHDX03E34D145756 2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WT58K379232296 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm - at 1010 Baltimore St. Apt. 82, Mobile, AL 36605. 2000 Ford Crown Vic 2FAFP71W1YX145276 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm – at 1419 E. I65 Service Rd. S., Mobile, AL 36606. 2005 Cadillac CTS 1G6DP567050137626 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm – at 3401 Wellborne Dr. E., Mobile, AL 36695. 2005 Honda Accord JHMCN36465C000311 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time -12pm - at 4113 Yorkshire Lane, Mobile, AL 36609. 2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF58BX74106536 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm - at 4763 Lott Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613. 2007 BMW 750LI WBAHN83597DT74441 2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC46K77N505295 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan 2D4GP44LX6R701118 2007 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WB58K779365971 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm at 9551 Creekside Dr. N., Irvington, AL 36544. 2000 Chevron GMT-400 1GCGC24R1YR184057 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS

STYLE BOOZIE

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm - at 10563 County Rd. 48, Fairhope, AL 36532. 1994 Ford LGT Convt 1FTHX26K9RKA04519

Spotted: that son of a son of a sailor

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm - at 7960 Two Mile Rd., Irvington, AL 36544. 1999 Honda Civic 1HGEJ8240XL076846 2000 Honda Accord 1HGCG1652YA021232

BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm – at 5971 Hwy. 90, Theodore, AL 36582. 1997 Mercury Marquis 2MELM75WXVX726088 1988 Toyota Tercel JT2EL32HXJ0216529 2001 Chevrolet Prizm 1Y1SK52851Z410305 1992 Ford Ranger 1FTCR10U4NTA91338 2011 Mitsubishi Galant 4A32B2FF9BE022883 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time -12pm – at 6425 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, AL 36577. 1993 Jeep Cherokee 1J4FT68S4PL594749 2007 Toyota Scion JTKDE177770149178 2006 Chevron Equinox 2CNDL13F366150923 1999 Ford Windstar 2FMZA5141XBC43212 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 - Time - 12pm – at 204 11th St., Chickasaw, AL 36611. 2005 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51D15L557020 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE The following vehicle will be sold on February 24, 2017 Time - 12pm – at 212 Bessemer Ave., Prichard, AL 36610. 2007 Toyota Camry JTNBE46K773003444 Lagniappe HD Jan. 19, 26, 2017.

Deadline for legal advertising in Lagniappe HD is every Monday at 3 p.m. Lagniappe HD is distributed each Thursday. Lagniappe HD offices are located at 1100B Dauphin St. Mobile, AL 36604. For more information or to place your ad call Jackie at 251-450-4466. Or email at legals@lagniappemobile.com

H

ow do we go from arctic blast one weekend to the next weekend being sunny and 75 F.? Are we skipping winter altogether, or is Old Man Winter going to come back around and stay a little longer? Like I’ve said before, I don’t mind the warm weather but I do like it to be a little cooler than usual, especially this time of year. It’s January but feels like April; how am I supposed to dress for that? I guess no one cares what an old bar butterfly looks like anyway. Luckily, the nice weather had everyone out and about, which kept the spies very busy! Now, I could get used to that!

Fins to the left, fins to the right …

Calling all Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett has been spotted all over the Gulf Coast! But of course, Boozie was never at the right spot at the right time to see him with my own peepers — but I had some lucky friends who were! The ol’ sailor was first spotted on land at Dew Drop, which had everyone wondering: Was Dew Drop’s the “cheeseburger in paradise”? I mean, there are rumors that claim it’s Dew Drop or Butch Cassidy’s, but if Dew Drop is the place, how could Jimmy possibly go in there and not order a cheeseburger, if that’s indeed the famous “cheeseburger in paradise”? Maybe Dew Drop’s cheeseburger is not that cheeseburger. Did he already have lunch and was full? Or is he strong willed? I mean it might seem hard to go to Dew Drop and not order anything, but I have seen crazier — like this past weekend a lady and her husband went to Old Dutch and only he got ice cream, not her. That is very strong willed and unheard of. Next Jimmy Buffett sighting was the Bluegill the following day. No word on whether he ate anything there, but if Boozie had to guess, I would say oysters were consumed. I guess he was taking a lunch break before heading to Fairhope’s Gregory Brown Music, you know, to buy a guitar! That’s a forever story. Can you imagine getting to sell Jimmy Buffett a guitar? That is something that doesn’t happen every day. Jimmy’s restaurant adventures didn’t end there. He was spotted at the Wash House Friday night! Jimmy Buffett visiting the Mobile area meant he was up to something, and maybe that something was a surprise concert, but where? He has been known to play at his sister’s restaurant, LuLu’s in Gulf Shores, but he threw everyone a curveball. It wasn’t where but with who! Mac McAnally was performing in Pascagoula Saturday night at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom, a small, intimate place. Boozie just so happened to have a spy there! She said it was amazing, Jimmy just showed up and surprised everyone! What made the concert even better was there were no more than 200 people there. That’s like having those two to yourself! My spy also mentioned that Jimmy said he was staying over in Fairhope. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of Jimmy since he’s filming a documentary, but who knows, the guy was already spotted at the White House with the Chicago Cubs!

Photo/Boozie Spy

Spotted

So yes, Jimmy Buffett was spotted but he wasn’t the only one in town this past weekend. The Tedeschi Trucks Band were set to perform at the Saenger Friday but before they took the stage they had a little fun! Jake Peavy and The Outsiders opened for the band, so of course Peavy was spotted downtown. Then during LoDa Artwalk, Kebbi Williams, the saxophone player for Tedeschi Trucks, joined in with a group of kids playing music. Gosh, I just love when bands that are playing at the Saenger come hang out with us Mobilians!

Born to Celebrate

If a Second Line Festival doesn’t get you in the Mardi Gras mood then I don’t know what will. This past Saturday in Cathedral Square was Mobile’s first-ever Second Line Festival. The bands drew huge crowds as they played tunes of Mardi Gras and, just like Mardi Gras, they had everyone dancing. Some folks are calling this their favorite day so far this year and are already waiting for next year’s festival. Based on my spy’s report, with this being the first year it was a huge hit! There were even people with Mardi Gras umbrellas ready to parade around! It doesn’t get more “Born to Celebrate” than that. #SoMobile Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ Jimmy Buffett lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!

J a n u a r y 1 9 , 2 0 1 7 - J a n u a r y 2 5 , 2 0 1 7 | L AG N I A P P E | 39