Lagniappe: September 26 - October 2, 2018  

GOING POSTAL A letter of thanks Editor: A great big “thank you” to the people that were on Dauphin and Royal street on Wednesday, Aug. 22. I may not be able to name you all, but I do want to thank you all for helping my Shadow and myself at a time of distress. Shadow and I were downtown (Shadow loved going there, seeing the people and giving and getting love) when he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Thank you to the workers at Pizzeria Delphina and Brittany from the barbershop, the man who had the baby in the stroller and all of the many people that came to help myself and my Shadow. Shadow spent his life bringing joy to everyone he met. He was a service dog and he was very special. I know Shadow will be missed by myself and others dearly. Thank all of you wonderful people that came to help when Shadow needed help, for trying to give him life. I couldn’t go through that alone in that day, and I didn’t because of all of you. Even though he was a big pit bull, people weren’t afraid of him, because of the love he exuded. Thanks to my family, friends all of Shadow’s friends, dogs and humankind. I thank all of you for loving my Shadow, he was Heaven sent. Carla Arradondo Mobile A difference of opinion Editor: Thank you for publishing Quin Hillyer’s Letter to the Editor, “Why drag queens shouldn’t read” (Sept. 5, 2018). It reminded me that I wanted to make a donation to the Friends of the Mobile Public Library, and now I have done that. I appreciate the library’s commitment to inclusion of all of the children it serves. A preacher spreading his message via loudspeakers in a public parking lot can be said to be promoting a particular agenda, and to be hijacking what people had reason to expect when they set out to get their groceries. A drag queen reading a story in a well-publicized, clearly described event is hijacking nothing. Where Hillyer sees pawns, I see children who will come of age in an environment that does not cause them to hate themselves, should they discover that they are different from their friends. I hope that our community standard will be one that is no more fearful of a gay couple holding hands than of a heterosexual couple doing so. Some humans may be uncomfortable with demonstrations of homosexual affection, but I really, truly have never heard of horses objecting. Now that we’ve brought the horses into this discussion, maybe we should take our cue from them. Vickie Wyatt Irvington 4 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 BAYBRIEF | MOBILE No trespassing WASTE MANAGEMENT FILES TO SEIZE CITY PROPERTY AFTER TRESPASSING CHARGE BY DALE LIESCH T he legal battle between the city’s Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) and Waste Management (WM) has expanded to two courts amid a fight over a 100-acre tract of land west of the Chastang landfill. These are just the latest filings in a years-long row that has continued since a jury awarded WM a victory in a 2015 breach of contract lawsuit in United States District Court in Mobile. In federal court filings, WM has asked for a ruling to allow U.S. Marshals to seize the property from SWDA because the authority has yet to pay the complete sum owed WM through the 2015 lawsuit. The Sept. 18 application for a writ of execution states WM has recovered $725,405.27 of the judgment through no longer paying royalties to SWDA for use of the landfill. However, SWDA still owes $5.3 million, according to the filing. “As a result, Waste Management Mobile Bay prays this court to enter a writ of execution for the sale of the real property owned by the authority ...,” the filing states. If the court orders the seizure of the property, it could be auctioned and the money of the sale would go to the company, WM attorney Jaime Betbeze said. The property would not fetch $5.3 million at auction, but Betbeze said it would help offset the debt remaining as part of the judgment. The rest, he said, would come from the withholding of royalties. SWDA Chairman Pete Riehm said while there was never an agreement to let WM keep royalty payments as a way of paying down the award, it was understood. He added WM has never re- quested the authority pay the rest of the judgment. “There’s nothing where they’ve come to us and said ‘you need to pay up,’” Riehm said. “They’re getting paid through withholding royalty payments.” Instead, Riehm believes WM and its legal team is using the newest filing as an excuse to allow the company to continue to use the property in question. In state court filings from late August, SWDA accused WM of trespassing on the property and sourcing dirt from it to cover the adjacent landfill. Riehm said the authority was unaware WM was using the property. In most cases, he said, waste disposal companies will use dirt from the landfill property to cover other portions of the landfill, or pay for dirt to do so. Betbeze said the authority acquired the property in question in 1994 for the purpose of supporting landfill operations. He called the authority allegations of trespassing “not accurate.” “We’ll have to address that at the proper time,” he said. The state complaint asks the court to award compensatory and punitive damages to SWDA. “The defendants and their employees, agents, contractors and affiliates have trespassed upon the west tract,” the complaint states. “Defendant’s trespasses are and have been intentional, willful, wanton and accompanied by malice, insult and contumely conduct and with complete reckless disregard for the rights of the plaintiff.” Jaime Betbeze, an attorney for Waste Management, did not return a call for comment on this story.

BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Not so fast FAIRHOPE CITY COUNCIL FILES INJUNCTION AGAINST ELECTION BY GABRIEL TYNES F our Fairhope city councilors effectively undermined the intent of more than 1,000 residents last week by voting at a special-called meeting to file an injunction that could delay or even nullify an Oct. 2 referendum on a new form of government. The council claims it received a preliminary opinion from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office advising the election — written plainly to establish a council-manager form of government — would also require the council to be elected by districts. Fairhope’s five-member council is currently elected at large. If the council-manager form of government was adopted according to law and districts were established, one or more of the current councilors could be disqualified in the 2020 election. At the meeting, the council would not heed calls for more details about the preliminary opinion or publicly release the opinion itself, but argued ambiguity in the ballot language would disenfranchise voters who already cast absentee ballots made available on Aug. 29. Further, they suggested many voters going to polls Oct. 2 aren’t aware of what they would be voting on. Councilman Jay Robinson opened the meeting by giving a brief history of the enabling legislation passed earlier this year and the subsequent effort by two competing petitions to call for the special election. The election was called in early July, after Baldwin County Probate Judge Tim Russell certified a petition from more than 800 Fairhope voters organized by the grassroots group Fresh Start Fairhope. In messages to supporters throughout the summer, Fresh Start Fairhope was unclear about whether or not the referendum would establish districts, disclosing it also sought an opinion from the attorney general. A competing petition mandating districts was promoted by Mayor Karin Wilson, but ultimately only garnered around 200 signatories. Both petitions sought the council-manager form of government. For her part, Wilson stated throughout the process that both petitions would establish districts, but her statements were largely ignored. “We got a legal opinion yesterday that we asked for months ago,” Robinson explained. “And the preliminary legal opinion is if [the referendum] passes, there has to be districts. So there are absentee ballots … where those people think that the voting is at large. My job is to make sure any election we have in Fairhope is fair, objective and easily understood … Up until yesterday, I was under the assumption the vote on Oct. 2 was just a change of government and we would decide later what that means.” Council President Jack Burrell acknowledged the special-called meeting was advertised Monday at 5 p.m., before the opinion was allegedly received, but admitted the council would have sought the injunction regardless. “We sought an opinion from the attorney general to give us clarity on what people are voting on, and I have not seen that clarity,” Burrell said. “There has not been any backdoor deals done, we’re not trying to stop an election, we’re not trying to put an end to it … I think we are being completely transparent as we can be.” Robinson called it a “bizarre situation,” saying the injunction will ask the Baldwin County Circuit Court to determine whether the petition and election are valid. “We can’t kill it, we can’t delay it, all we can ask the court to do is present the facts and make sure it was done correctly and fairly,” he said. The small crowd at the Fairhope Civic Center had mixed reactions, some suspicious about the council’s 11th-hour legal action and others comfortable with a delay until the courts could clarify the situation. Former city council member and representative of Fresh Start Fairhope Bob Gentle noted Russell, the county’s chief election official, had already certified the petition as “valid.” Fresh Start Fairhope spokesperson Chuck Zunk admitted there was some confusion, but accused the council of “cherry-picking” outdated information to seek its injunction. “If the attorney general says if you have an election then there will be districts, why aren’t you going to do what the AG says and say, ‘if you have the referendum to vote, you will be voting for districts?’” Zunk asked the council. “If you add the two petitions together there are over 1,000 people who said they want to change the form of government and you are totally disrespecting those people … We followed the law, we want to know why you are trying to get around it.” Councilman Robert Brown cited Fresh Start Fairhope’s own communications, which at one point indicated the referendum would maintain the at-large structure of the council. “None of this takes place until the 2020 election,” Brown noted. “So if anybody is trying to ramrod anything through to happen here in a few weeks when somebody calls me … and I can’t give them a clear answer, I’m not in favor of pushing it through.” The council initially sought the attorney general’s opinion Aug. 13, specifically asking two questions. First: “Does the petition process contained in the Council-Manager Act of 1982, as amended by Act 2018-569, permit the adoption of the council-manager form of government by petition to consist of council members elected at large as the Legislature provided for in Section 11-43A-1.1 … or does the petition process only to provide, pursuant to Section 11- 43A-8(a) for election of councilmembers in single-member districts?” Second: “If petitions submitted after adoption of Act 2018-569 do not specify whether council members will be elected at large or in single-member districts, are the petitions legally valid and due to be counted? If they are valid and due to be counted, how are councilmembers to be elected and when and how will that determination be made by the municipality?” At Wednesday night’s special meeting, the council did not elaborate on which of those questions the attorney general satisfactorily answered. Robinson said the preliminary opinion would likely be taken under consideration by the court. “Injunctions require immediate action of the court,” he said. “What I envision happening is we get some stay and it goes on the ballot 60 to 90 days from when we get an answer from the court.” As of noon Tuesday, the injunction had yet to be filed. Mike Lewis with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office said preliminary opinions are considered draft documents and are not covered under Alabama’s open records law. Fairhope City Clerk Lisa Hanks said Friday that to date, 41 ballots had either been mailed in or filled out at her office. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Pink slip MHB FIRES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AFTER FINANCIAL BLUNDERS T BY DALE LIESCH he Mobile Housing Board (MHB) of Commissioners on Monday morning fired the agency’s executive director after less than a year on the job. Commissioners approved, by a 3-0 vote, a resolution to relieve Akinola Popoola of his duties during his working test period with the Mobile County Personnel Board. Since Popoola’s test period wasn’t scheduled to end until December, the board was allowed to release him for any reason and without a right to a hearing. Popoola was fired following a series of financial blunders the board said happened under his watch, including $478,000 mistakenly handed over to hackers in an email phishing scam targeting former CFO Lori Shackelford. MHB Vice Chairman Reid Cummings said while it may not have been Popoola’s direct responsibility to follow up on all wire transfers, he should have had a “hand on the wheel” when it comes to an expenditure of nearly $500,000. Popoola’s apparent refusal to discipline Shackelford also rankled commissioners, acting board attorney Larry Wettermark said. Hackers apparently targeted the MHB in early spring, intercepting emails between Shackelford and a contractor tasked with the demolition of Roger Williams Homes, sources said. The hackers then used the information to send Shackelford an email requesting the payment. Sources confirmed the amount was mistakenly paid to the hackers. Shackelford, a longtime employee of the board, took over as interim executive director in early 2017 when former Executive Director Dwayne Vaughn resigned. She stayed in the position until Popoola was hired to replace Vaughn late last year. Although sources have told Lagniappe the FBI is was working the case, it’s unclear if an investigation is ongoing. A spokesman for the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development declined to comment on the issue. The board also held Popoola responsible for about $800,000 in contract overages involving former Mobile Development Enterprises Director of Capital Funds Cole Appleman, MHB Vice Chairman Reid Cummings said. Cummings said a resolution “within the last year” contained a series of work orders for maintenance where the overages occurred. “There was a failure to pay close attention to some of the details of how that added up,” Cummings said. Appleman is no longer with the housing authority, he added. Wettermark said Popoola was also being cited for insubordination, failure to perform duties, failure to follow instructions, failure to address an infestation in one of the housing developments and not using sick time when absent from work. Cummings said the board could not go into specifics on the sick time issue, calling it “internal.” Popoola is currently embroiled in a lawsuit involving sick leave with his former employer, the Opelika Housing Authority. Popoola claims in the suit he is owed more than $100,000 worth of unused sick time. An attorney for that housing authority has stated in a letter to Popoola that the former executive director is not owed the sick leave because he quit. MHB Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway will become the authority’s contact and signatory while the board searches for new leadership. Pettway and Commissioner Joyce Freeman abstained from both of the board’s votes. The move Monday leaves MHB without three of its top officials, but Cummings said the board would “go in the direction” of new leadership, but added the “first step is to get a handle on operations.” Full of potential CITY ISSUES RFQ FOR CIVIC CENTER PROPERTY BY DALE LIESCH A fter years of debate, Mobilians might soon find out what’s going to happen to the Civic Center. It’s a question that has plagued Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration for almost his entire time in office, but on Monday, Sept. 24, the city released a request for qualifications, signaling the start of the marketing process for the 54-year-old structure and adjoining property. The city will accept RFQs for a mixed-use development on the property until early November, according to a statement from CBRE, the firm selected to lead the redevelopment process. “The city of Mobile is looking to attract investment activity to this underused site with the goal to connect the site to downtown and the waterfront and improve the city’s downtown core,” CBRE Executive Vice President Mike McShea said in the statement. “Working with Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the City Council has been a true pleasure. Such progressive and good fiduciary stewards of the city’s valuable, prime real estate are adamant to making this redevelopment a success.” The current site contains an arena, an exhibition hall and a theater. The 80,000-square-foot facility seats up to 10,000 people and includes 15 meeting rooms. In addition, it hosts a number of the city’s larger Mardi Gras societies, which 6 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 became an issue when Stimpson announced his initial plans for the site in 2015. At that time, Stimpson announced the facility would be closing in April 2016 because it was too costly to keep open and any renovation would require $400,000 in upgrades to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He revised those plans in November 2015, stating the site would remain open until at least March 2018. In a statement released last month, Stimpson’s office indicated any new plan for the property would include space to host Mardi Gras balls. Marketing the site would attempt to find a more cost-effective solution to the Civic Center, which Stimpson’s office has said currently runs a deficit. The project has now received community feedback and initial ideas include an arena concept surrounded by office and retail space. “We’re looking forward to finding the best civic and mixed uses for this central property and are excited to help evaluate creative development proposals that will improve Mobile’s downtown area,” CBRE Senior Vice President David Fullington said. There was also a set of plans that included a baseball stadium, but CBRE officials told councilors that option would be less appealing.

BAYBRIEF | ORANGE BEACH Clearing cobwebs LONG-ABANDONED BAMA BAYOU PROJECT BACK ON TRACK A BY JOHN MULLEN fter years and years of litigation and subsequent fits and starts, a real ending to the Bama Bayou saga may be at hand, along with a new beginning for a new tourist destination in Orange Beach. “We’re really excited about it and we think it is a unique opportunity,” David Wallace of Texas-based developer Presidium said. “In the truest sense of the word this a public-private partnership to take a dilapidated structure and make it a revenue generator for many years to come.” The final piece to a complicated puzzle, Wallace said, is an agreement with the city on a 25-year tax break for Presidium. The developer will keep 50 percent of the city’s sales and lodging taxes generated by Bama Bayou for 25 years or until the amount reaches $32.5 million. It’s identical to the agreement the city made with The Wharf development, Wallace said. Orange Beach called a special council meeting on Tuesday morning and voted to enter the agreement with Presidium and passed the measure 5-0, with Councilman Jeff Boyd abstaining. His brother, Jimmy Boyd, is involved in the project. “This project has the potential to be an outstanding development along the Gulf Coast, and we are excited that Presidium has stepped up to revitalize and bring life to a piece of property which has been an eyesore at the gateway to our community,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “This utilizes economic development tools at our disposal to facilitate development of this project without assuming any debt or taking any financial risk. If the new project is successful, we all succeed. If it does not happen, then the city of Orange Beach has not incurred any costs whatsoever.” A tentative settlement to the decade-long lawsuit was handed down by Judge Sarah Stewart on Aug. 31, according to attorney Sam McKerall, but much work is still to be done. “It contains some rulings, but there are several things that need to be done before she can enter final judgment, and we’ve been directed to address certain things with additional filings,” McKerall said. Wallace believes the ruling adds up to a dismissal and the original investors and developers of Bama Bayou must pay between $25 million and $30 million to Southeast Property Holdings and other banks, the current mortgage holders on the property. When the closing on a sale of the property takes place, Wallace said Presidium will begin an ambitious plan to have a Gulf World marine mammal park and a new water park up and running by the summer of 2020. Included in the plan are several hotels and condo units including a boutique hotel overlooking the Gulf World park, as well as a two-acre snorkeling lagoon teeming with tropical fish. Several restaurants will also be a part of the development including one overlooking the snorkeling lagoon. A marina is also planned on the Intracoastal Waterway for boaters coming to spend the day or have a meal. BAYBRIEF | DAPHNE One more time CONTROVERSIAL COURT PROJECT UP FOR COUNCIL VOTE AGAIN D BY JOHN MULLEN eveloper Craig Dyas believes the adjustments he’s made in a nearly yearlong battle are enough to get Daphne city approval for a planned unit development (PUD) on land that abuts an Old Towne neighborhood. “We believe we have done everything that we have been pressed to do by the neighbors,” Dyas told the City Council in a recent meeting. “In fact, from my chair, it’s kind of pushed us to a better development, in my opinion.” Not many of the residents who have been protesting the development share that opinion. The second reading of the ordinance change to allow the PUD could happen unless Dyas withdraws his project. Dyas withdrew his proposal in a February council meeting when it appeared it would be rejected. During the accompanying public hearing portion of the meeting, it’s likely residents of the historic area will turn out in force as they have every time it has come up before the Planning Commission or City Council since February. Dyas is seeking a PUD for a parcel of land he wants to build on from U.S. Route 98 on the east to the end of Daphne Court on the west. On the eastern portion or 4.3 acres, he wants to put in 38 townhomes and retail in the area behind Popeye’s Chicken. Downtown residents are most concerned with the westernmost 1.8 acres abutting the quaint Daphne Court neighborhood and connecting with Main Street and the rest of downtown. Under current zoning, six houses could be built on the parcel. But Dyas is looking to increase the density to bring in eight houses. Daphne Court would be extended east onto the parcel as the road serving as the way into the new homes. Initially, residents were concerned Daphne Court would be extended all the way to U.S. 98 and be used as a thoroughfare to the quiet part of Old Towne. Dyas withdrew plans for that and has offered other concessions but residents say that’s still not enough for them to favor the development. “I want to make clear there is no consensus,” resident Sandy Robinson said. “It wasn’t as if he said ‘I hear you and now I’m doing everything the neighbors are concerned about.’ There have been changes, but as far as we are concerned it’s not fixed. And I think you can see the Planning Commission doesn’t think it’s fixed either.” In its July meeting, the Daphne Planning Commission gave an unfavorable recommendation to the council in a 6-1 vote with Councilman Ron Scott casting the only favorable vote. “As a commission, we didn’t reach that outcome easily,” Planning Commission President Marybeth Bergin said. “It took several attempts to get to a motion and a second to even have a vote. From the original applications several months ago to what we finally had in front of us to review, there was still uncertainty amongst the commission about whether or not it was appropriate.” S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Stopgap fix COUNTY AGREES TO SUPPORT LOCAL COURTS FOR ANOTHER YEAR BY JASON JOHNSON M obile County has agreed to make a $300,000 appropriation to help prevent catastrophic layoffs in local courts, but the temporary fix hasn’t stopped one judge from filing an unusual injunction he believes could force Alabama into a permanent solution. The Mobile County Commission included the appropriation to local circuit and district courts in its $147.8 million budget for fiscal year 2019, which passed unanimously on Sept. 24. Despite the name, the 13th Judicial Circuit of Mobile County is a state entity. Funding cutbacks on the state level already prompted some layoffs and service reductions earlier this year, and despite having no responsibility to do so, the county’s contribution should prevent more. Mobile County made an even larger appropriation in 2017 and commissioners vowed not to do so again this year, fearing doing so would allow the Legislature to continue avoiding the consequences of inadequately funding its court system. Commission President Connie Hudson said the county backtracked on its stance because the impact the court system faced in the coming year would have been dire, and because judges agreed to work with Mobile’s delegation of lawmakers on passing a local law to generate additional funding through new local court fees. “We cannot absorb those responsibilities year after year,” she said. “It puts us in a very difficult position. Obviously, we want to be able to help the court system, but it is not our obligation and we cannot take over the state’s responsibility. There has to be a another revenue stream.” Presiding Circuit Judge John Lockett was unavailable to discuss what court fees might be increased if such a judicial funding bill were introduced in the coming legislative session. County Attorney Jay Ross also said he didn’t know any details at this time. However, figuring out what court fees to raise could prove challenging, as many in the legal community already complain that certain filing and processing fees are too high. Those fees, which the Legislature has increased incrementally over the years, generate millions for the state. There are roughly 40 statewide filing fees but also fees at the local level, including five collected only in Mobile County. To put the state revenue stream in context, Mobile County courts alone collected and disbursed more than $7 million to noncourt functions in 2016. While not speaking for other judges, Lockett himself said a few months ago that funding courts with fees was “an absolutely horrible way to do business.” Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, who is herself a licensed attorney, also raised concerns about the practice during a recent county meeting. She said increasing some court fees can ultimately push access to the judicial system beyond what some citizens can realistically afford to pay. If any state lawmakers share similar concerns, it could prove an obstacle in the Legislature for any funding bill local judges might be drafting. Seeing as how a single “no” vote can derail local legislation, it also wouldn’t take very much opposition to stop those efforts. “One of the things legislators have said to us in the past is that there are certain communities that are disproportionately affected when you stick on fees on top of fines,” Ludgood said. “Rep. [James] Buskey previously said something like that would be dead on arrival, but he’s retiring.” 8 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Ludgood instead suggested the Legislature find a way to redirect existing funds to the local court. Just minutes after the county approved its appropriation to the local judicial system, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jim Patterson took an extraordinary step he believes could legally force the state to allow local courts to adequately fund themselves. As Lagniappe has previously reported, Patterson is currently presiding over the criminal trial of Mandy Nicole Brady, who was scheduled to stand trial for meth trafficking in August but didn’t show up after she was inadvertently released from jail despite her bond having been revoked. On Sept. 12, Mobile County Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver and Mobile County Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer appeared in Patterson’s courtroom to explain how that happened. It was determined to have stemmed from an employee in the clerk’s office who failed to send an order to the jail in time notifying corrections officers that Brady’s bond had been revoked. Brady hasn’t been seen since, and Schwarzauer testified to similar situations having occurred because her office is understaffed, and in some cases undertrained. As a result, Patterson entered an injunction in Brady’s case on Sept. 24 declaring Alabama laws that direct state functions to be funded with fees from local court users to be unconstitutional as applied. The same injunction orders Schwarzauer, whose job as clerk includes disbursing monies collected from local court users to the state, to begin to “withhold 10 percent of the court fees and costs collected from litigants in Mobile County starting Oct. 1, 2018, and continuing month to month until such time as the State of Alabama has adequately and reasonably funded her office.” “Taxing a segment of the state population who needs access to the court system and then using those tax revenues to support the state’s entire population is also unconstitutional,” Patterson wrote. “In fact, we fought a revolution against England in part because of this.” Patterson had planned file a standalone lawsuit making some of the same arguments but was asked to hold off while judges worked on other remedies for the 13th Circuit’s funding issues. It’s unclear at this time what, if any, response the state might have to the order.

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE the salaries in question. A call to GulfQuest board Chairman Mike Lee was not immediately returned. Manzie said he is not sure what the future holds for GulfQuest, but added the council’s priority was the library. “What the future couldn’t hold is the city paying $1 million per year into GulfQuest,” he said. One of the reasons Stimpson decided to have the city take over GulfQuest rather MOBILE CITY COUNCIL AMENDS, APPROVES 2019 BUDGET than let it close for good was the roughly $27 million in federal grants that went toward the building’s construction. At the time, Stimpson’s office believed closing BY DALE LIESCH the museum’s doors could leave the city on the hook to pay back the money. The University of Alabama announced at the end of July it would be leasing he 2019 budget approved by members of the Moknow if you’re excited about that, but we are.” space in GulfQuest for a transportation institute. It’s unclear if this institute would bile City Council more than quadruples funding The board also wants to build new locker rooms, Davis satisfy the requirements of the federal grant. for Ladd-Peebles Stadium, restores funding to the said, suggesting it’s cheaper than expanding the existing The Innovation Team, which began with a now-expiring $3 million grant from Mobile Public Library, gives public works employees ones. The board has also met with historical groups in MoBloomberg Philanthropies, was cut by about $567,000 to help the council fund a a 5 percent raise and puts the future of GulfQuest Maritime bile about getting a designation for the 70-year-old stadium. number of its priorities. The I-Team was tasked with finding solutions for blight Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in doubt. The future of the stadium was a hotly debated topic in the city. After making a splash early on by digitally documenting all blighted In a unanimous 6-0 vote at the meeting Tuesday, Sept. through much of the summer, as Stimpson and others structures within the city, the team has more quietly been working on legislative 25, councilors made their priorities known, passing a total pushed hard for a city contribution toward an on-campus solutions to help speed up the city’s response to blight. of 10 amendments to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed stadium at the University of South Alabama. The funds The I-Team budget was cut by $36,000 and was added to a $180,000 cut to budget. for USA would come with a $2.5 million kickback to help Officials from Stimpson’s office were not immediately improve and possibly repurpose Ladd. The proposal, which Stimpson’s communications department to restore level funding to all of the city’s available to comment on the changes. called for a $10 million contribution to USA over 20 years, performance contractors. Stimpson’s budget had called for 10 percent cuts to performance contracts, while $180,000 was added to the communications budget The board managing Ladd-Peebles Stadium will receive was ultimately defeated by the council. an additional $750,000 in funding in next year’s budget. This move coupled with last weekend’s Gulf Coast Chal- for an additional staff member and $10,000 raises for each of two staffers in that office. The cuts also increased the funding for Via! by $25,000, Councilman John The funding for Ladd was taken from the city’s legal lilenge hosted at Ladd seem to have put the debate to bed, ability fund. The fund is used to hire outside counsel on for now. The game pitting Alabama A&M against Southern Williams said. A $140,000 cut to the I-Team will give the Connie Hudson Regional Senior legal matters, Council Vice President Levon Manzie said. University drew about 20,000 fans to the stadium, the MoCenter $120,000 more in funding for an art instructor and bus driver and would The city’s legal department currently has 14 staff attorneys, bile Sports Authority estimated. give $20,000 for Trimmier Park playground equipment. Manzie said. In addition to the funding for Ladd, the annual game A $100,000 cut to the I-Team will go to the city’s engineering department for The extra money gives the Ladd board a total of between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities park and other improvements for the Hillsdale community. $950,000 in funding from the city. will receive $152,000 in 2019 through the Mobile Sports A $35,000 cut to the I-Team was moved to Events Mobile, to add more fundLadd board Chairwoman Ann Davis told Lagniappe a porAuthority — the same amount the city gives the Senior ing to the MoonPie Over Mobile event. tion of the funds would go toward a study to determine what Bowl each year. A $104,000 cut to the I-Team was coupled with another $846,000 set aside for changes need to be made to help modernize the facility. “Anyone who thought Ladd was on its last legs should an incentive package proposal for Public Works employees to give employees in “We want to find out how much it will cost to update it,” have come to the game Saturday,” Council Vice President she said. Levon Manzie said. “Ladd is not on her deathbed. We will that department a 5 percent merit raise. Stimpson’s office released the findings of a 2016 study of continue to support the Ladd management team.” It appears all of the changes were made without consultation from Stimpson’s the structure’s deficiencies earlier this year, but Davis said The council voted to cut all city funding for salaries at office or Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch. Williams said he asked mulshe and board members are skeptical of those findings. GulfQuest Maritime Museum. The $496,000 will be put tiple times for help to find funding for council priorities, but no communication “I feel like a lot of the stuff they’re showing in those toward the Mobile Public Library to completely restore was made from the other end. pictures is cosmetic,” she said. “It has got to be studied. We funding Stimpson had proposed cutting. Williams added the council hopes the mayor’s office will work to modify any have to see what we need to do structurally.” The cut to GulfQuest puts the responsibility of funding funding streams in order to make the budget amicable to all parties. He was clear The board has already repainted the portals leading to employee salaries on the museum’s nonprofit board. The the priorities and level of funding would not change. the seating area and now wants to spend money to paint the city took over operations from the board when the museum It is unclear if Stimpson plans to veto any portion of the approved budget. stadium’s corridors, as well as the bathrooms. became insolvent. However, a veto would be tough, as every amendment was approved with a 6-0 “We put in 200 new toilet seats,” Davis said. “I don’t It’s unclear if the board has the funds available to cover vote and the council only needs five votes to override a veto. Dollars and cents T S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | COURTS Increased enforcement MAN SENTENCED TO 5 YEARS ON IMMIGRATION, GUN CHARGES BY JASON JOHNSON 10 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Murphy noted the car accident would have never occurred if DeLeon wasn’t in the country illegally. She also said DeLeon’s six prior run-ins with federal immigration agents — resulting in four voluntary deportations and two forced removals — showed a flagrant disrespect for the “laws of the United States.” “He was in a place he had no right being doing something he had no right to do,” Murphy said. “He then left a catastrophic accident either because he was too drunk to know he hit someone or because he left [Hawkins] there to die intentionally. Neither is flattering.” Murphy also argued the sentencing guidelines for federal courts, which would have suggested a range from 15 to 21 months in prison, did not do enough to address the scope of DeLeon’s actions. As a result, the government recommended a 60-month sentence, which Steele ultimately found appropriate. “It was not an accident, it was a crime,” Steele said of the March 25 incident. “These are three very serious felonies in Alabama, and he’s been convicted of two others in this court.” According to testimony from the hearing, DeLeon has come and gone from Mexico on several occasions since 1999. He’s spent much of that time working in construction or as a mason in Baldwin County, though he was deported on at least two prior occasions. On one occasion, DeLeon was formally removed from the country, only to be found by agents the U.S. Department of Homeland Security 30 days later. Moore, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, said DeLeon’s case shows that “our immigration is totally broken.” However, Moore also said his office and the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, will be ramping up efforts to locate, charge and a deport criminal aliens. “We have a new administration and a new attorney general who Photos | BCSO A man charged with killing a bicyclist in March was sentenced to five years in federal prison on immigration and gun charges last week, though he still faces state charges for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Jose Luis Alonso DeLeon was driving a truck when he struck and killed Amy Hawkins while she was riding her bicycle on County Road 13 in Fairhope March 25. A native of Mexico, DeLeon was in the country illegally at the time of the incident. According to police, he fled the scene but was found in his parked vehicle roughly six and a half miles from the scene of the accident. There were reportedly open beer cans in the vehicle along with a stolen handgun. Illegal immigrants are not permitted to possess guns under federal law. DeLeon has not been formally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, as the results of a state toxicology report are still pending. Prosecutors did note he has a prior DUI conviction from 2010. The day after he was arrested by local police, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Richard Moore announced his office would be bringing federal charges against DeLeon for “illegal re-entry of a removed alien” and and “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.” DeLeon pleaded guilty to all federal charges against him. Last week, U.S. District Judge William Steele sentenced DeLeon to five years on the federal charges as well as three years of probation. Steele did not order the sentence to run concurrently with whatever state sentence DeLeon may receive, which could be up to 20 years. His attorneys argued for a lesser sentence and urged the court to separate the accident from the facts behind DeLeon’s federal crimes. Federal Public Defender Fred Tiemann added it “would be improper for the court to form a sentence punishing him for the car accident.” Jose Luis Alonso DeLeon, an illegal immigrant who caused the death of a cyclist in Baldwin County earlier this year, was sentenced to five years in prison for immigration and gun charges last week. both believe that the American people have spoken — they do not want this type of thing happening in Baldwin County, Alabama or anywhere else in the United States,” Moore said. “We are going to be aggressively pursuing illegal aliens here who are committing crimes as well as the employers who know they are illegal aliens and still allow them to work. That is a distinct part of this problem.” Asked if any employers hiring illegal immigrants had been charged federally in the Southern District recently, Moore said: “No, but that’s about to change.”

S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES MHB still phishing around for credibility ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM oversaw an increasingly dilapidated housing stock and closed one housing development without HUD approval, costing MHB millions in federal funding. Before he left, former Mayor Sam Jones reappointed as many of the housing board directors as he could, ensuring delay of the healing process. The rather oily Vaughn finally left early last year, just a few months after the HUD report blistered his backside. Part of the problem, it seems to me — from the outside looking in — is that all manner of bad behavior has been allowed at MHB over the years and no one really ever pays a price for it. People like Adline Clarke are allowed to slip off and retire rather than face any real scrutiny, and lack of information from MHB facilitates that. In fact, even HUD complained it was unable to determine more about Clarke’s conflict of interest because Vaughn withheld critical information about MDE that was not readily available because of its status as a nonprofit. I doubt that was accidental. Lost in all of this mess is whether MHB is actually doing what needs to be done to serve the people who need it. In April Lagniappe did a story in which it was revealed more than 2,700 families were waiting for traditional public housing, and another 932 families were waiting on housing choice or Section 8 vouchers. Meanwhile the average time to fill a vacant apartment was 300 days. I have no doubt Mayor Stimpson and some members of the housing board want to see things start moving in the right direction. They need to do their best to rid MHB of any vestiges of the past and also to reel in a qualified new director. In the meantime, let’s at least check those outgoing wire THEGADFLY 12 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 they wanted, while still paying them with housing board money. HUD’s investigation was particularly rough on State Rep. Adline Clarke, who served as MDE’s vice president. It pointed out that she had a conflict of interest in awarding a multimillion-dollar contract to a company owned by her half-brother. That company received more than $3 million in work from 2011 to 2015, even as its owner, Frank Seltzer, was listed as a sibling on Clarke’s Statement of Economic Interest filing with the Alabama Ethics Commission. Clarke and Seltzer were also listed with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office as incorporating Sun Belt Structures together in 1986. Clarke’s initial run for the State House was tainted by questions of whether she would be “double dipping” as an MHB employee working in the Legislature, but she and Vaughn got clearance for her by claiming she worked for MDE and it was separate, something that turned out to be untrue. In the wake of HUD’s investigation, Vaughn also argued Clarke’s signature wasn’t on anything regarding Seltzer’s selection and she wasn’t involved in any way. HUD’s report bluntly stated, “We determined that the nonprofit participates in the procurement of the Housing Board’s contractors.” Clarke quietly retired from the position this past April and was lauded for her service. She now faces a re-election challenge in November. The issues around MHB are myriad and have been for many years. Under former board chairman Clarence Ball, information about what was happening within the organization was scarce, even as Vaughn Cartoon | Marguerite Powers M aybe the loss of $478,000 to Chinese hackers is the kind of slap upside the head the Mobile Housing Board needs in order to finally start moving in the right direction after decades of misuse and mismanagement. But if not, it at least serves as a stark reminder that this agency continues to bear a very close watch by city, state and federal officials. MHB has been run in such a shady fashion for so long that corruption and ineptitude appear to be part of its organizational DNA. That needs to change. After just one year MHB is again looking for a director after Akinola Popoola was unceremoniously dumped Monday morning, with of the loss of nearly half a million bucks to hackers putting a resounding exclamation point on his time in Mobile. The board canned Popoola in response not only for MHB’s carelessness with nearly $500,000, but also another $800,000 in contract overages, as well as Popoola’s personal issues with allegedly taking off for illness but not claiming it against his sick leave and other management problems. Getting rid of Popoola seems like a smart move, but there’s still a mess to clean up. So far what city officials have confirmed about the hacking embarrassment is that former Chief Financial Officer Lori Shackelford mistakenly sent Chinese hackers $478,000 this spring that was supposed to go to a contractor. The “spear phishing” scam, as it’s known, supposedly breached Shackelford’s email account and hackers were able to see a payment was due and sent a message requesting the amount. Shackelford has since retired. The board also held Popoola responsible for $800,000 in contract overages involving former Mobile Development Enterprises Director of Capital Funds Cole Appleman. According to MHB officials, problems here centered on maintenance work orders where costs were allowed to go unchecked. Popoola’s issues with sick leave also came up Monday, as we were told he was fired for insubordination, failure to perform duties, failure to follow instructions, failure to address an infestation in one of the housing developments and not using sick time when absent from work. This last bit dovetails nicely with the recent revelation Popoola is currently involved in a lawsuit with his former employer, the Opelika Housing Authority, in which he claims to be owed more than $100,000 for unpaid sick leave. Yes, $100,000 worth of sick leave. While there have been some new faces on the MHB board over the past few years, it still seems like the ghost of past mismanagement hovers over any attempt to become a properly functioning organization. It was just over two years ago that HUD’s Office of the Inspector General lashed MHB with the results of an investigation which pulled back the curtains on a so-called separate nonprofit entity created years earlier, mostly as a method of circumventing the county’s Personnel Board. For many years we’ve written about Mobile Development Enterprises, a nonprofit started by MHB that was ostensibly a separate entity with its own employees, budget and revenue stream. But even a cursory look into those claims made it clear MDE workers were sitting at housing board desks, talking on housing board phones and being paid with housing board money. Former director Dwayne Vaughn, though, argued over and over that MDE was truly a separate entity, all the while withholding financial records that would prove otherwise. But HUD’s investigation said quite plainly MDE was indeed an “instrumentality” of the housing board and not a third party or affiliate. Vaughn and cronies on the board of directors used MDE to bypass normal hiring practices and hire anyone LADD-PEEBLES BOARD MEMBERS FIND A CLEVER NEW SOURCE OF FUNDING FOR THE AGING STADIUM.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA I hate this world (right now) ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I don’t even want to write this column. Because who wants to wade into the nasty, vile muck that is the Supreme Court Justice confirmation process? But I guess I will. Because I am a glutton for punishment, and I am just so disgusted by all of it. When I was pregnant with my both of my kids and trying to pick names for them, I would say the ones on my short list aloud with different titles to see if they sounded like solid choices, no matter if they turned out to be the lead singer of a punk band or nominated to the highest court in the land. Both “lead singer of The Mutilated Puppies Anders Trice” and “Supreme Court Justice Anders Trice” had a nice ring to it, so we decided to go with that name for our first offspring. Side note: I obviously made up the band name The Mutilated Puppies as my fake punk band for name testing purposes. A quick Google search confirmed there is no such real band named that (at least that I could find). However, the search did turn up a Canadian punk band named Mutilated Puppy Fetus, so clearly I was on the right track. It seems any combination of baby animals, fetuses and mutilation works for this genre. I DO WHOLEHEARTEDLY BELIEVE THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY STILL WANT THAT — THE SILENT MIDDLE. THE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO TRULY UNDERSTAND COMPLEX ISSUES FROM ALL SIDES, THE ONES WHO CAN SEE THAT EVERY SINGLE ISSUE ISN’T ABSOLUTE, OR BLACK OR WHITE ... But I digress. After last week, though, I think I would rather Anders be the lead singer of The Mutilated Puppies (or Mutilated Puppy Fetus, if that position should ever become available) than have to go through what this Supreme Court confirmation process has become — an absolute circus. I have no idea who or what to believe right now. How can anyone on the outside looking in really know with any certainty? Judge Brett Kavanaugh categorically and emphatically denies what Professor Christine Blasey Ford says he did to her at a high school party almost four decades ago. She says it absolutely did happen, told her therapist years ago and voluntarily took a polygraph test that said she was speaking truthfully, but no one can confirm that he was even there and he steadfastly maintains he was not. He has friends and supporters who say he is a great person, full of integrity, who would never lie, and so does she. Like most Americans, I don’t know either of these people personally. I have no reason to believe or disbelieve either of them at this point. Maybe these answers will eventually emerge or maybe they never will. A lot of folks (like me) are reserving judgment until all of this plays out more and to see if any additional information comes to light. But there are many, many people who have already decided Kavanaugh is either a lying, sexual predator or Ford is a crazy, opportunistic nutjob, and they have based this decision on nothing more than their personal politics. Tribalism at its very worst. And that is what absolutely terrifies me for this country. Even something as serious as the validity of a sexual assault has become something that can be determined along party lines. And used and exploited for political purposes. While I don’t really know what happened at a Maryland high school party 30-something years ago, I do know the senators on the Judiciary Committee — both Democrats and Republicans — care nothing about Kavanaugh, Ford, their families or the truth itself, all of which are completely expendable and ruining their lives are just a means to an end. They only want to get their guy through or to prevent it from happening, depending on which “side” they are on. The truth be damned! Which is very sickening, considering they are the very body in charge of finding said truth. Democrats purposefully held this back — information they had for months — until the very end of this process so they could try and delay a confirmation of anyone until after the midterms. Again, who cares what Dr. Ford wanted (which was allegedly, anonymity), this is more about political gamesmanship. And who can blame the Dems for playing this “game” after what the Republicans did to Merrick Garland? It’s all just so gross. And I fear this vicious cycle of “destroy at whatever means necessary” will never end. Hopefully, despite these circus acts being in charge of this, it will somehow play out as it should, with the right person eventually being named to the court. But no matter what ultimately happens with Kavanaugh, I think we have a lot of soul searching to do as a country. There is just so much lunacy on the fringes of both sides, and this confirmation process has certainly further illustrated that. I have to wonder if we are ever going to find our way back from this hyper-partisan world we live in. A place where we value truth over political agendas. Where our political system and leaders can be admired and the ones other nations aspire to be. I do wholeheartedly believe the majority of people in this country still want that — the silent middle. The people who want to truly understand complex issues from all sides, the ones who can see that every single issue isn’t absolute, or black or white, or red or blue and that truth and solutions are most often found in the gray or purple. And the other “side” isn’t “evil,” just folks you need to work with to find common ground. I don’t know how we get back there, or if it’s even possible anymore, but I sure think it’s well past time to try. But I guess if all else fails, I can just go out on tour with The Mutilated Puppies one day. Tht is, if the lead singer will let me. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

14 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Doug Jones’ risky bet BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM T hroughout the 2017 special election campaign, then candidate Doug Jones vowed to avoid the trap of partisan politics if elected to the United States Senate. Although running as a Democrat, he maintained he would not be an automatic “D” vote. For the most part, that seems to be true. Immediately after the announcement of Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement, the media sought out Jones. Given the narrow margin for Republicans in the U.S. Senate, many thought red-state Democrats like Jones, Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-North Dakota), Joe Donnelly (D-Indiana) and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) could be pivotal votes for President Donald Trump’s appointee to replace Kennedy. Jones made it clear he would take a wait-andsee approach. “I don’t think my role is to [be a] rubber stamp for the president, but it’s also not an automatic knee-jerk no either,” Jones said in a July appearance on CNN. As we know now, the current Supreme Court nomination fight is proving much more difficult for Republicans than the Neil Gorsuch fight earlier this year. Instead of moving forward with Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the Senate — and the country — have been piecing together an allegation that Kavanaugh groped Christine Blasey Ford at a high school house party some 36 years ago. Now that America is in the throes of a highstakes battle to determine whether Kavanaugh is fit for the Supreme Court, Jones’ wait-and-see approach has evolved into a let’s-wait-a-littlelonger-and-see approach. As measured as Jones has been through much of his term to date, the waiting game now has become a highly politicized Democratic strategy — epitomized by Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-California) shameless decision to sit on Ford’s allegation until after Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. ‘I DON’T THINK MY ROLE IS TO [BE A] RUBBER STAMP FOR THE PRESIDENT, BUT IT’S ALSO NOT AN AUTOMATIC KNEE-JERK NO EITHER,’ JONES SAID IN A JULY APPEARANCE ON CNN. It’s a strategy that’s working for Senate Democrats, who have manipulated the demands of an alleged victim to delay the vote — in the craven hope they can stave off a confirmation until after the midterm elections. The strategy has been much more effective than the Code Pink protesters disrupting Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing earlier this month, or the antics likely 2020 presidential hopefuls Sens. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) or Kamala Harris (D-California) pulled during those hearings. While Jones may want to take the high road and maintain his “wait” approach, his constituents are unlikely to see his strategy as anything other than partisan Democratic games. Strip away the politics of the situation as much as possible and examine it at face value. On the one hand, you have a crucial position to be filled that could impact our lives for generations. This decision is not to be taken lightly. On the other hand, you have people who disagree with this choice, and they don’t just kind of disagree. They really disagree. They will do whatever it takes to fight this nomination. If “whatever it takes” means throwing some random haymaker punches, consequences be darned, then that’s what they’ll do. How does that look to people in Alabama? As best as we can, try to imagine how Alabamians view 11th-hour allegations after numerous FBI background checks, a rigorous U.S. Senate committee hearing, fleets of people vouching for a man’s character and no evidence other than the accusation to back up the claim. The people of Alabama are good, and feel for victims — but they are not fools. They can see partisanship a mile away. We should never devalue the voice of a victim. However, the Democratic gamesmanship with these allegations arguably has done more to stifle their gravity than the GOP’s effort to move the confirmation schedule along. For that reason, it’s a risky bet for Sen. Jones to liken this to a criminal trial, as he did on his personal Twitter account in a message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) on Saturday. “I’m a former U.S. Attorney,” Jones wrote. “If a judge/juror made a public statement that their mind was made up before all testimony is in, the trial would be prejudiced & I’d move for mistrial & have the judge removed. Mr. Leader, is this the message we want to send to victims of sexual assault?” Throughout Jones’ thus far short political career, he has often referenced the late Sen. Howell Heflin, who served as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate for Alabama from 1979 through 1996. He was replaced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who ran as a Republican and caught the wave as Alabama was making the transition from a Democratic state to a Republican state. Years earlier, in 1986, Heflin decided at the last minute to oppose Sessions’ appointment by then-President Ronald Reagan to the federal bench. Sessions’ confirmation went down in committee by a 10-8 vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Heflin’s vote was the one that sank Sessions’ nomination. It was a much different time in Alabama media. The papers were not left-of-center organs that now act as an extension of the national Democratic Party. They rooted for the hometown guy. The Mobile Register editorial board castigated Heflin after his vote, calling him the “Benedict Arnold of Alabama.” Heflin’s Alabama Republican Senate colleague Sen. Jeremiah Denton also hammered him. Obviously, these are very different appointments with varying circumstance. However, it is worth noting Heflin paid a political price in Alabama, and it wasn’t because of the partisan party labels involved. Sen. Richard Shelby, formerly a Democrat, showed with his 1986 win that Democrats could still win in Alabama. If, as is likely, Jones’ constituents see these allegations as nothing more than a hit job on a Trump-nominated appointee for the sake of politics — and in-state polling would likely back this up — Jones putting himself at the forefront of this fight will come at a political cost. And if he is indeed acting as his conscience is compelling him to act by being outspoken about this process, it will come at a price — one that will be due when he faces his Republican opponent in 2020. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Austal USA awarded new LCS contracts A BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM ustal USA was recently awarded a contract modification by the United States Navy to build two additional Independence-variant littoral combat ships (LCS), its 16th and 17th ships in the class. The specific value of each contract is under the congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship, according to a news release. “To be awarded these contracts in such a highly competitive environment is a great honor,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “This is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees and supplier network, and further evidence of the important role Austal plays in building the Navy’s 355-ship fleet.” To date, Austal has delivered on scheduled work for the three LCS delivered to the Navy this year, all under the congressional cost cap. The LCS has been identified as a key component of the Navy’s ability to gain sea control through distributed lethality. This, along with the expeditionary fast transport (EPF) program, has well positioned one of Mobile’s larger local employers to help achieve the Navy’s desired fleet build-out goal of 355 ships, set under the current administration. “This team effort highlights the value and importance of the American industrial base, and these awards will keep Austal busy building ships into 2023,” Perciavalle said. Construction of LCS 32 is scheduled to begin in 2019. Austal delivered the future USS Charleston (LCS 18) to the Navy last month and is scheduled to deliver the USNS Burlington (EPF 10) before the end of the year. Work on eight LCS and nine EPFs has already been completed for the Navy. “It’s exciting to hear the positive feedback from the fleet commanders on how well our ships match their mis- sion requirements as they operate globally,” Perciavalle said. “We will continue to build these ships in a safely and timely manner with the quality and craftsmanship that Austal has come to be known for.” Headquartered in Mobile and with facilities in San Diego, Singapore and Washington, D.C., Austal USA is an advanced ship manufacturer, servicer and sustainment provider. The company employs approximately 4,000 people and designs and constructs two ship programs for the U.S. Navy — Independence-variant LCS (even-numbered hulls) and EPFs. The company’s supplier network includes more than 1,196 companies across 44 states supporting more than 34,000 U.S. jobs. Austal USA entered the defense market in 2004 and is currently the fifth largest shipbuilder in North America. Austal christens Kansas City LCS 22 Austal recently hosted ship sponsor Tracy Davidson for the christening of the Kansas City (LCS 22) at its Mobile shipyard last Saturday, Sep. 22. Davidson is an active Navy spouse who has volunteered with family readiness groups, been an ombudsman, served on support group boards and mentored the Command Leadership Class. Her recent positions include adviser to the Tidewater Officer Spouses Association, Tidewater Collection, Surface Officers Spouses and Continuum of Resource Education, four military support organizations in Norfolk, Virginia. The Kansas City (LCS 22) is the 11th of 15 LCS vessels Austal has under contract with the U.S. Navy. The total order value is over $4.5 billion. LCS 22 is the third U.S. Navy vessel to be named after Kansas City. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 MOD Pizza opening at Pinebrook Seattle-based MOD Pizza recently announced the opening of a new 3,800-square-foot eatery adjacent to Zoës Kitchen at the 50-year-old Pinebrook Shopping Center at 3964 Airport Blvd. in Mobile. “We will be hiring 60 people and we look forward to supporting the local economy,” Patrick Cline, chief of operations, said. “To date, at 3,800 square feet this is the largest MOD we have built and it will be the flagship store in our Alabama market.” A grand opening for the new fast-casual eatery is set for Oct. 8. It will be the second location in Alabama, with an eatery already established in Madison. The company was founded in 2008 by entrepreneurial husband-and-wife team Scott and Ally Svenson. The duo has prior experience from building two successful concepts. In 1995, they launched Seattle Coffee Co. in London, growing the brand to 65 company-owned stores before it was acquired by Starbucks in 1998, after which Scott Svenson assumed the role of president, Starbucks Europe. In 1999, the Svensons cofounded Carluccio’s, an award-winning Italian deli-café concept that went public in the United Kingdom in 2005. Expansion for MOD Pizza into multiple locations began in 2014. To date, the chain has more than 345 locations in 28 states, as well as five sites in the U.K. According to a news release, the franchise pays a competitive market wage and builds partnerships focused on supporting at-risk youth and families in each of its markets. MOD also offers health, dental and vision benefits, short-term disability, sick pay and opportunities for career growth. Brittany Youngblood with Youngblood Real Estate managed the transaction for MOD Pizza. More information about the company can be found at modpizza.com Commercial real estate moves • Local investors recently purchased a 1.5-acre industrial facility located at 7625 Dauphin Island Parkway for $650,000. The property contains some 400 feet of steel bulkhead fronting the Theodore Industrial Canal, according to Pete Riehm of NAI Mobile, who brokered the transaction. The property, along with its 14,900-square-foot open warehouse, is now available for lease. Contact NAI Mobile for more details. • OsteoStrong has leased 1,100 square feet of office space in the Blue Bird Property. OsteoStrong is a process that works for people at all ages and levels of activity to promote skeletal strength, which impacts the entire body in many ways, using a process known as Osteogenic Loading. Jay O’Brien with J.L. O’Brien & Associates Inc. handled the transaction. O’Brien, also reported some 14,000 square feet of warehouse space at 3002 Mill St. in Mobile recently sold for $396,000.

S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE THE DISH Hey, baby! Another mouth to feed A BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET nd all of a sudden there were three of them. Here I stood in the delivery room of Springhill Medical Center on Sept. 17, 2018, at 19:39 p.m., during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football,” when a 6-pound, 11-ounce Henry James MacDonald came into my life, not with a whimper but a bang. I still don’t know how that game turned out. I’m admittedly a sentimental guy. However, I’ve never gotten weepy in the labor and delivery ward due to the adrenaline rush and the danger of what the crew here calls the “splash zone.” I did get nostalgic each time these three handsome devils of mine made their debut. The first thought was always, “Oh, Lord, we have another mouth to feed.” But seriously, no one goes hungry at this house. The second thought this time was how each birth was memorable. In 2005 Lucas stole my heart in an instant. You feel a different kind of love when it’s your kid. No sooner had they cut the cord than he grabbed my finger and held it tight. They all did, but Lucas’ grip was the tightest of the three. I took Thursdays off back then so his mom and I could keep him in day care three days per week. That’s when we developed an obsession with Cammie’s Old Dutch ice cream. Cammie didn’t know me then, but we put her kids through school. We were inseparable, still are, and had a habit of trying new (kid-friendly) restaurants together. When his mother, Missy, was pregnant with Graham in 2009, I landed the gig at Lagniappe. Immediately Lucas became a guest star in the reviews, taking his job seriously, putting a lot of thought into his grilled cheese description, deciding who had the best lemonade, etc. He was a picky eater. Once we were reviewing a Chinese buffet and he would only eat french fries. He might have gotten down a sugar biscuit. I was worried the son of a food critic had no sense of adventure. When the fortune cookies came at the end of our one-sided meal, our table a battlefield where the loser stood Tiffany B’s opening soon in Spring Hill WORD OF MOUTH It’s been a long time coming, but owner Tiffany Bliss says after 21 years she’s going after her dream and opening Tiffany B’s Eatery. She and her husband found footing in the former Chat A Way Café at the corner of Old Shell and McGregor, next to Rouses. Soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts and comfort foods are how it’s being billed, and a quick peek at the menu shows there are plenty of items in the under $10 range. Sandwiches are offered on white or wheat or as wraps with a handful po’boy-style (I’ll take the roast beef with gravy). The chicken salad comes in classic or Buffalo. Comfort food, you ask? Field peas and snaps with Conecuh, green limas and ham, red beans and rice, cabbage and chicken and dumplings have me aching for cooler temps. no chance, his curiosity had me explaining the concept of dry, stale confections with slips of paper doling out advice and “feel good” phrases that rarely, if ever, told fortunes. We wrote a song together about it, referencing magic eight balls, Ouija boards and palm readers, when Lucas was 6 years old. I remember the line: I’d guess a year or so ago I was on a jag of cooking oyster soup. I can’t get all of the oysters into the pot … ever. I have to sample a few raw for quality control. Graham walked into the kitchen and told me he was ready to try a raw oyster. It was subtle, like on a whim. It was as if he saw me in the kitchen and thought, “You know what, he’s tried to trick me into eating one so many times. Today is the day I do it because today is the day “The fortune cookie as I understand I WANT to do it.” These were his terms. There was no coercion. Is the recent creation of a western man. He walked into the kitchen a 7-year-old boy and came out a I break each one open and tear it apart 7-year-old man. And search for the answers that were once in my heart.” I got out the phone. He wanted one cracker, one oyster — sizable enough to count — and zero cocktail sauce. What followed He was just 6. I got all that from one lunch with my son and I was a grueling minute-and-a-half video of him chewing his first was proud. slimy, snotty delicacy, biting it in half and gagging throughout. Then Graham came along and set our world ablaze. He’s the But he did it. He almost barfed, but he did it. I admire his courage mischievous one, who peed all over the nurse before he was and we all respect his commitment. 20 seconds old. An easier delivery than Lucas, Graham hit the So now we have Henry James, hours-old and handsome as his ground in January 2010 with our Saints on their way to the Super brothers. Born into a world where food is celebrated more than in Bowl. any other era, in a house that spits mother sauces into the face of Early on, I feared he’d be vegetarian and I’d be cooking multhose whose motto is “EAT TO LIVE.” tiple meals nightly, but despite his lack of meat cravings his palate Henry cried his first cry and regained his composure. He was fairly expansive. Graham, now 8, is the one with the perfect barely made a peep after that, with furrowed brow and searching comedic timing. He once ordered a penguin sandwich at Heroes. eyes that may only see a few inches but were wide and inquisiOwner David Rasp said, “We can make you a penguin sandwich tive. I’m guessing he’s my fine dining companion and I can’t wait but it’s going to taste a lot like chicken fingers.” Graham could to see what trouble we may incur. smell a switcheroo in the works and said, “No. I want a real Having a kid in my 40s is incredible. Much is learned in penguin sandwich.” two days. You don’t spread out the love like cheese on another He also pitched a fit because I once cooked the cabbage he cracker. You don’t divide the plates up so that everyone gets an requested for dinner. The next night he wanted a simple ball of equal but slightly smaller share. There is no fighting at this table. cabbage. Uncut, uncooked, his happiness apparent as he smiled You simply go to that kitchen in your heart and make more. with his eyes while I videoed him getting what he asked for. The line in the video that gets me is, “Mmmmmm, tastes just like regular cabbage.” Salisbury steak, shepherd’s pie and pulled chicken with Bliss-B-Q sauce are but a few of the plates, served with two sides and bread. There are also salads but I was lost after dumplings. We need more meat and twos around here. Sounds like this one will be great. Projected opening date is currently Oct. 2. Lunch should begin at 11 a.m. and dinner is over at 8 p.m. I’ll let you know if anything changes. New Conecuh products hit Mobile shelves Speaking of Conecuh, this town can’t get enough of it. So imagine the panic of trying to grab a pack of the new Little Chief franks before your neighbor Perry outdoes you. You’re more of a foodie than he is so 20 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 you scour the county, only to find an empty space in the cooler. Heartbroken over not having the latest meat trend, you come across their new sausage with cracked black pepper. With your favorite meat tube spiced with what may be the greatest seasoning of all, you are again king of the grill and rub it in Perry’s smart-aleck face. Perry is now reduced to straining his wrist on the pepper mill just to stay relevant. It’s the poor man’s version, Perry. Just give up. MOD Pizza coming to Pinebrook Made on demand (MOD) is the concept behind MOD Pizza, and one is coming to the Pinebrook Shopping Center, at Airport and McGregor. The nearly completed facility is next to Zoës Kitchen and currently boasts a sign that reads “Coming Soon.” The business was started in Seattle in 2008 by husband-and-wife Scott and Ally Swenson, who pledged to keep it real by using hand-pressed dough, roasting their own vegetables and banning the bad stuff while being mindful of animal ethics and environmental impact. It’s pizza and salads built to order with no extra charge for your choice of 30 different toppings. The menu online shows they didn’t have meatballs but do offer anchovies (thank you) as well as gluten-free and nondairy options. Check out modpizza.com for the full story. Along with China Doll, Poke Luau, Zoës and Rock N Roll Sushi, that shopping center has become a hotbed of good eating. Recycle!

S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Double trouble BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR I Brewing’s Jai Alai. It’s easy drinking — perhaps too easy for such a strong beer (at 7.5 percent ABV), with lots of hop flavor and some citrus hints at the finish. In Athens, Georgia, Terrapin Beer Co. puts out another classic double IPA, its Hopsecutioner (7.3 percent ABV), which features six different hops. While Fairhope, SoPro, Cigar City and Terrapin produce very traditional strong IPAs with lots of hops and bitter finishes, I’ve recently come across some double IPAs with a variety of flavors that are also much smoother than most doubles, and smoother than even regular IPAs. Louisiana’s Parish Brewing Co. puts out a fantastic double IPA, its Ghost in the Machine, which is available on tap and in bottles at a host of locations in our area. It’s a hazy IPA with nice hop flavor and a hint of a citrus finish. At 8 percent ABV, it is stronger than it tastes, so be careful or it will hit you hard! Finally, another citrusy double IPA I recently came across is Do You Even Zest (7.5 percent ABV) from Denver’s awkwardly named Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project. I had never heard of this beer or brewery until I stumbled across it on tap at LoDa Bier Garten. It tastes very light for an IPA, much less a double, but it’s very nice, especially on a hot afternoon on Dauphin Street, with grapefruit and orange notes. So if you’re looking to try something a bit stronger, give a double a try! 22 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Southern Prohibition Brewing f you’ve ever noticed people drinking beer out of brandy snifters or strange tulip-looking glasses instead of mugs or pints at your local watering hole and wondered what they were drinking, those goblets are reserved for high-gravity beers, usually those over 7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). While there are a host of different styles of high-gravity brews, the most popular are IPAs. These high-gravity IPAs are often labeled as double (or even triple) IPAs. Our own Fairhope Brewing Co. is well-known for its wide variety of IPAs, including its Take the Causeway (8.2 percent ABV), which seems to win the Nappie as best craft beer every year, and its seasonal Hop Hogan is a double IPA in a traditional style — very strong and very hoppy (how’d you guess?). Not for everyone, but if you like the hops, you’ll love it. Just be careful, because at 9.0 percent ABV, it will put you on the mat. Just up U.S. Route 98, Hattiesburg’s Southern Prohibition produces some of the best IPAs anywhere — its flagship Crowd Control (8 percent ABV) is one of my all-time favorites. Southern Prohibition recently came out with another high-gravity IPA, Paradise Lost, at 8.1 percent ABV. Less hoppy than Crowd Control, it has a cloudy appearance and citrus flavors — another excellent offering from the guys at SoPro. Another strong IPA I fell in love with during a trip to Tampa that’s now widely available in our area (I even found it at Sam’s Club!) is Cigar City Southern Prohibition’s Paradise Lost IPA is less hoppy than its Crowd Control, with a cloudy appearance and citrus flavors.

S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

COVER STORY Nonprofit organization studying independent school system A BY JASON JOHNSON fter a nudge from local leaders, a private group of citizens has launched an ongoing study into what it might take for the city of Mobile to break from Alabama’s largest school district and form its own. As Lagniappe has reported, poor academic performance in some local schools — whether real or perceived — has been a growing concern for city officials in recent years and for some, separating from the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) is an idea worth entertaining. While neither Mayor Sandy Stimpson nor the Mobile City Council are directly involved, questions they might have about what it would take for the city to support a quality school system of its own will be answered over the next few months by Mobile’s Education First Coalition. Established earlier this year, the coalition is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit tasked with determining if a city school system in Mobile would be financially feasible and whether it would be in the best interest of the city and the more than 23,700 students enrolled in public schools here. The group is chaired by Mark Foley, who spent more than 17 years as president of the University of Mobile and recently served as the interim headmaster of St. Paul’s Episcopal School. While the full membership of the coalition is unknown, documents filed with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office in May list the directors as Foley, Trustmark National Bank Regional President Mike Fitzhugh, Senior Pastor of Mount Hebron Church Ministries Joseph Fred Johnson and his wife, Linda Johnson. Pastor Johnson was not immediately able to comment, but Foley and Fitzhugh recently discussed some of the coalition’s ongoing efforts with Lagniappe. However, it’s still very early in the process. “The purpose of our organization is to foster measurably effective educational engagement with every public school student in Mobile,” Foley said. “To accomplish that purpose, we have initiated and coordinated research to determine the feasibility of the potential formation of a public school district for the city of Mobile, and the research process is underway.” An element of the research process is a financial feasibility study being conducted by Decision Resources, LLC, led by education consultant Ira Harvey. Harvey’s name should be familiar to Alabama educators, as his business is one of very few that perform this type of study. Decision Resources is usually contracted by city councils — the case in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Saraland, Chickasaw, Satsuma and Fairhope — all of which Harvey found could feasibly support a successful school system … providing citizens were willing to fund it with their tax dollars. Throughout the course of his work over the last decade, the fees for Harvey’s studies have varied, and are likely dependent upon the size and complexity of the school system being analyzed. His company was paid $25,000 by the city of Satsuma, while the the work he performed for Orange Beach in 2014 came 24 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 with a $50,000 price tag. Calls seeking comments from Harvey were not returned, but it stands to reason an analysis for a potential school split in Mobile — one that would potentially halve Alabama’s largest and oldest school district — would cost a bit more. However, that’s a bill the city of Mobile isn’t picking up. Foley said Mobile’s Education First Coalition has already “sought and secured” the funds needed for the study and other fact-finding efforts from various private sources. He said Harvey began his work in September, and the results are expected to be released publicly in early spring. Are schools in Mobile failing? School officials have often taken issue with the limited scope some accountability measures created by the Alabama Legislature use to judge individual schools, but the perception they create is a reality school and city officials have to deal with regardless of their merit. At least four schools within the city limits have been identified as “failing” under the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) every year since 2013 — some multiple times. The state identified nine “failing” MCPSS schools this year, and all but three are located in Mobile. City Councilman Joel Daves said he believes the perception that the city has bad schools negatively impacts business recruitment and is likely a driving force behind people leaving Mobile to enroll their children in such public school systems as Saraland and Baldwin County. That’s one of the reasons he’s voiced support for at least studying the feasibility of a city system. “I’m all for looking into it,” Daves said. “The main question is: Are we providing the best education we can for the students? I don’t see why we shouldn’t always be looking at that.” However, Mobile County School Board members and MCPSS administrators have had strong opinions on defining “failing” schools as those in the bottom 6 percent of statewide reading and math scores. The “failing” standard was created in the AAA, which allows students attending those schools to transfer to nonfailing public or private schools and even receive scholarships to do so. It also ensures that 6 percent of schools will always be “failing” regardless of how they perform. While MCPSS performs above the state average in many areas, standardized test scores haven’t been great across the board, a fact that’s been borne out by data Mobile’s Education First Coalition has already collected. At the the coalition’s request, the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) compiled and analyzed MCPSS test scores and high school graduation rates, then broke them down by various student subgroups such as race, socioeconomic status and geographic location. The data is based on test scores from 2016, which is the last year the ACT Aspire was given to students in grades 3-8 and grade 10. It’s also the last batch of test scores the state has disclosed to the public. PARCA’s report, released in March, shows measurable disparities in achievements of black and white students and between students who attend schools in Mobile city limits and those enrolled in other areas of the county. There was a significant disparity in the percentage of 11th graders identified as “college ready” based on the scores they received on the ACT, the standard college entrance exam administered to all high school juniors in Alabama since 2014. In the schools within Mobile’s city limits, only 3.4 percent of black students met that mark compared to 38 percent of white students. In the schools outside of the city, those percentages were lower overall, but the gap between them was smaller — with 2.1 percent of black students designated as “college ready” compared to 12.5 percent of white students. Scores on the ACT Aspire in 2016 were higher, but similar gaps between student subgroups showed up in the results. According to PARCA, 32 percent of black students in the city met proficiency standards for their grade level compared to 66 percent of white students. In the county, those numbers were 24 percent and 43 percent, respectively. It’s worth noting that by every measured standard in the report, PARCA’s data shows schools within the city of Mobile outperforming those in other areas of the county. Though not by much, those schools also exceeded the statewide average from 2016 in all but one achievement category. It is possible those numbers are skewed by magnet schools in the city. The data shows a larger percentage of students in MCPSS’ six magnet programs met state standards across various grade levels and testing subjects — some with a difference of more than 20 percentage points. More data from PARCA’s report on MCPSS schools can be found at lagniappemobile.com. More than a test score Local school administrators aren’t denying or hiding from the test scores the PARCA report was built on. The leadership fully acknowledges the school system has had some testing concerns and has been working to address them. However, they also say the goal posts for success keep shifting. Lakesha Brackins, MCPSS deputy superintendent of academics, told Lagniappe you have to acknowledge there is an issue before you can address it, but changing the educational outcomes for thousands of students takes time and a lot of focused effort. “We know we have some areas, as far as student achievement is concerned, where we can do better, but everyone has to realize those issues are not going to be fixed overnight,” Brackins said.

COVER STORY “We try to to look at what each school has going on and treat them individually. We may have a deficiency at one school, but they may not be struggling with the same thing at another.” Brackins said teachers have to ensure students can master the material they’ll be tested on without “teaching the test.” It partly involves determining where each student is academically through in-house assessments and teachers’ observations in the classroom. According to Brackins, teachers are also supposed to tailor instruction based on the needs of each student, which can mean pulling some aside for additional work on certain subjects and sometimes even going back to address skills those students should have mastered at a prior grade level. She said MCPSS is also working with principals to make sure they can understand and interpret the data to help measure what students have and haven’t learned. The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Office of School Improvement is also working to help MCPSS and other systems bring up test scores. According to Michael Sibley, ALSDE director of communications, the department is already in the process of implementing what he calls a “Transformation Academy” at each of the nine MCPSS schools. The academies will work with school administrators to improve “academic achievement overall, including the need to reduce achievement gaps” like those identified in the PARCA study. While there’s been some effort to address low scores for several years, Brackins said it has been difficult to track progress because the state has continuously changed the exam used to measure student progress and determine Alabama’s “failing schools.” Before it was changed to the ACT Aspire, the standardized test used was the Alabama Reading and Math Test (ARMT+). However, after only four years, the Alabama State Board of Education voted to stop using Aspire last summer when federal officials determined it failed to properly align with standards actually being taught in classrooms. Former State Superintendent Michael Sentance, who has since been terminated from the position, opted to use the Scantron assessment for federal accountability purposes in the interim. Then, in July, the school board hired the Data Recognition Corp. to develop a new testing system as a permanent replacement, but it won’t be administered until 2020. “As a state, we’re going to have to get something consistent. If I’m teaching kids in eighth grade, I need to be able to see how they did in grades three through seven, but I can’t do that because the assessment has changed so many times,” Brackins said. “We’re building this plane while flying it, and we’re never going to get to our destination if the plane keeps falling apart in midair.” Appetite for instruction When Harvey’s study is completed next spring, it will still be up to the Mobile City Council and the mayor to determine whether a city school system is worth pursuing in Mobile. So far, most of the council is still waiting for the details. Council Vice President Levon Manzie, a former member of the county school board, acknowledged there is an achievement gap between black students and white students in the local school system. He also believes it’s a gap Mobile has to address. However, before he’s convinced to sign on in support of a city school system, he said “someone would have to convince me [it] would reduce that gap.” In other words, like others on the council who’ve spoken with Lagniappe, Manzie says he needs more information to make a decision. Councilman Fred Richardson, who has broached the topic of a city school system for some time, stopped short of a complete endorsement, though he said he is glad to see a feasibility study underway. Of the eight failing schools in the county system, seven sit in Richardson’s council district. Richardson also said he would personally like to see MCPSS’ new superintendent, Chresal Threadgill, direct more resources to those failing schools to improve student performance. “I don’t want to see any failing schools, but we have a new superintendent and we ought to give him a chance,” Richardson said. “We’d only take over the schools if we thought we could do better.” The only member who seems to have already made up his mind is Councilman John Williams, who said the city shouldn’t be considering a school system at all until it can address the outstanding issues it has with public services, public safety and infrastructure. “I’m against [looking at a city school system] until we have the best city services ever provided in the entire Southeast region,” Williams said. “The safety of the public is a core service and until we master that, we shouldn’t worry about things we know nothing about.” Requests seeking comments on the ongoing feasibility study from councilmembers Gina Gregory, C.J. Small and Bess Rich did not receive a response. Mayor Stimpson has also been fairly selective when giving his thoughts on the idea of a city school system. He has previously commented publicly on the failing schools in Mobile, writing on Twitter in January that “Even one failing school is not acceptable — much less nine. Our schools are the cornerstone of our city. … Now is the time to solve this problem.” Stimpson’s office declined to comment on the ongoing study being paid for by Mobile’s Education First Coalition, but he was at least partially involved in the group’s formation earlier this year. According to Foley, Stimpson personally asked him to lead the effort, though he said the coalition has since maintained its independence from the city of Mobile. As for MCPSS, the system’s leadership is unsurprisingly opposed to an idea that would essentially halve the MCPSS student population and a large portion of its funding sources. In a statement to Lagniappe, Threadgill said he believes the school system and the community are “better together.” “While some may see our large size as a negative, it is that size that allows us to offer a multitude of academic and extracurricular programs and a wide range of school-choice options, including magnet schools, signature academies, international baccalaureate programs, the University of Alabama Early College at Murphy, the Cambridge International School at Alma Bryant, first-class pre-K classrooms and two stand-alone special-needs schools,” he wrote. “While we can’t control the decisions being made around us, our concentrated efforts are and will continue to be devoted to the 55,000 smiling faces that walk through our doors each day.” Dale Liesch contributed to this report. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE Conti Street show raises thoughts for all BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM W hen I first heard about Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s (ACAC) plans for its latest exhibit, “Raise 251,” it was infused with director Amanda Solley’s enthusiasm. A recent encounter with it “raised” thoughts but they exceeded her relayed plans. By Solley’s account, the exhibit seeks to highlight our area’s variable levels of health, with an emphasis on nutrition. She mentioned community gardens, agriculture, farmers markets and low-income communities’ access to healthy food. When I walked into the facility at 301 Conti St. just hours ahead of the Artwalk crowds, the first thing I faced was about growth but not foodstuff. It was flowers. Wanda Sullivan’s series “Synthetic Naturals” came about in recent years when she discovered a way to reshape images of flowers. “I loved Spirographs and I loved flowers, but never wanted to paint them as flowers,” Sullivan said. “Then I looked at a flower through a kaleidoscope app on my iPad one day and it clicked. It was like I put peanut butter and chocolate together.” The series of oil on sizable canvas is entrancing. Hydrangeas, orchids, azaleas — all ghostly and inviting but reshaped. There’s even a nod to a previous fixation when butterfly wings appear with a magnolia. “This is a metaphor for climate change because our lust, need and thirst for technology is changing our natural world,” Sullivan said. “I’m redesigning the flowers with technology so they’re beautiful, alluring and appealing, but they’re sinister.” Pinky M.M. Bass has two installations. One is “Hom- ‘Toons take over Exploreum age to Henrietta Lacks,” a nod to the now-famous AfricanAmerican woman whose cancer cells became one of the most important cell lines in medical research. Taken without permission in a 1951 biopsy, they’ve been reproduced countless times and are still in use. Bass’ tribute centers a wooden chair draped with a delicately embroidered shawl, crowned with an array of pipettes and surrounded by embroidered depictions of DNA, chromosomes and mitosis. FROM THE TOP SPRINGS A MASSIVE SCULPTURE OF RESHAPED CORRUGATED PLASTIC ILLUMINATED BY PATTERNS OF LED LIGHTS. IT BALLOONS AND SPREADS LIKE A NET SUSPENDED MIDFLOW IN THE OCEAN. “ Those themes replay in Pinky’s collaboration with Hank W. Bass, “Linkage.” Hank — Pinky’s son — is a biological sciences researcher at Florida State University. Colorful embroidered images depict in-utero forms, the cellular activity seen in the Lacks piece and geometry reminiscent of Sullivan’s aforementioned Spirograph. There are printed fabrics, light boxes with photos of edible grasses — wheat, corn, etc. — live maize and a ruler in a jar. The emphasis is obviously genetic lineage. Visitors get a glimpse of how voice acting, music and sound effects can make or break projects. For more on the exhibit, hours and ticket prices call 251208-6893 or go to exploreum.com. Mayan mystery haunts History Museum When an archaeological team mysteriously disappears from a dig site while investigating rumors of a priceless artifact buried in Mayan ruins, what’s left are cryptic tidbits. Clues and warnings can lead to the precious medallion, but only if those on the trail are careful. This is the immersive and interactive new exhibit “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.). Intrigue calls to visitors who learn about the legendary Mayan civilization that flourished in Mesoamerica — including southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador — from 1000 B.C. to A.D. 1530, roughly 2,500 years. Mayans built a sophisticated civilization with complicated writing, massive architecture, an elegant number system, dependable 26 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 calendars and an amazingly accurate knowledge of astronomy. Its apex was approximately A.D. 250-900, and what remained vanished after contact with 16th century Spanish explorers. Museum visitors will learn about this advanced pre-Columbian civilization through archaeology, biology and astromathematics field stations. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” was developed by the Arkansas Discovery Network, a statewide museum partnership operated by the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information call 251-208-7508 or visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Correction for MTG show The Sept. 5 Arts Gallery column announced the performance of a new Del Shores work, “Six Characters in Search of a Play,” at Mobile Theatre Guild (14 N. Lafayette St.), with tickets already on sale. Time and date listed were wrong. The performance will be Sunday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. For more information visit mobiletheatreguild.org. ARTSGALLERY We’ve all seen animation since the time we could train our eyes on television screens, but how many know the process and history behind it? If you get to the Gulf Coast Exploreum (65 Government St.) before the end of 2018, you can find everything you’d want to know. That’s where the new exhibit “Animation Academy” has answers galore. It combines creativity and history in a tantalizing journey. Visitors will learn about the history of animated drawings, from pre-film animation devices all the way to today’s computer generated animation. There’s a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of famous animated shows and movies, where you can see old drawings, sets and the notes used in productions. View tools, machines, sets and props used such as the multiplane camera and models for Claymation films. Visitors can even try their hand at drawing characters. There’s a peek into the exacting, revision-filled animation process and how that has changed with the times. From painted gels to modern software, it is far more painstaking than most realize. Speaking of childhood toys, anyone who recalls the View-Master would feel at home with Peter Bahouth’s “VENT” series (2016) of stereoscopic images symbolizing his reaction to climate change. The three-dimensional photos of the artist and clouds of smoke rising through kudzu-covered landscape call to mind the “long hot summer” referenced in his statement. Just as intriguing is a list of statistics on the wall beside his work. The more eye opening? “Number of the 10 Amazon Best-Selling books that were coloring books for adults: 3.” “Factor by which the U.S. budget for military bands exceeds the budget for the National Endowment of the Arts: 3.” Barbara Hodnett’s “Making of a Food Desert” utilizes archival photographs of the 36603 ZIP code and the effects of the urban renewal efforts of the 1970s and ‘80s. Older photos of grocery stores, restaurants and other gathering spots contrast with their blighted contemporary states. There are audio interviews Hodnett conducted with longtime residents who outline the negative changes. Another features has maps of 36603 with details of food access and economics shown in shaded zones. The only beef with this display is that the maps on the flat screen could move at a slower pace. An admitted cartophile, I like scouring maps for details or patterns that can be understood best in that format. The most sizable piece is undoubtedly Jamey Grimes’ “Transpiration.” A floor-level portion is contained in a shadowy room where hundreds of suspended lengthy wires are illuminated by projectors with shifting perspectives while lights glow and fade across them. The illusion is magical, a ribboning sense of movement that vibrates across the walls. From the top springs a massive sculpture of reshaped corrugated plastic illuminated by patterns of LED lights. It balloons and spreads like a net suspended midflow in the ocean. Per the name, it represents water movement through plant life. In further thought, it’s environmental paradox. The creation of the plastic, the heat to reshape it, even the plastic bits chipped away to achieve the desired effect, all affect the environment to various degrees. Maybe what’s raised here isn’t food, flowers or water through roots. Maybe it’s awareness of our individual impact, artist and viewer alike.

‘Real Rob’ Schneider comes to Saenger BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM COMEDY FEATURE EVENT: ROB SCHNEIDER DATE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 29, 8 P.M. VENUE: SAENGER THEATRE, 6 S. JOACHIM ST., WWW.MOBILESAENGER.COM TICKETS: $25-$45 AVAILABLE THROUGH TICKETMASTER A than maybe I should have. I’m also like, “Why do I have to sit there and take it. Screw it! Next time, I’m gonna say something.” Some people just sit there and take it. I’m not one of those guys. Centanni: One project that seems to have not resonated with some critics is your Netflix show, “Real Rob.” Schneider: Well, that’s not true! That’s not true at all! I’ve gotten terrific feedback from that show. I don’t give a shit what those people think, honestly. Have you seen the shows? Centanni: Oh yeah, I love it. Schneider: To me, it’s such a lazy thing for a critic to say, “Oh, he’s just copying Louis [C.K.].” Well, I’m sorry. There used to be a show called “Bob Newhart.” There was a show called “Seinfeld.” There was a show called “Dick Van Dyke.” There was a show called “The Jackie Gleason Show.” There was the “Jerry Lewis & Dean Martin Show.” These were comedians. There’s always been a comedian’s TV show. It’s abject hackery. It’s the lowest form of journalistic non-thinking. John Cleese, who’s a real genius, told me, “Critics, don’t even ignore them.” I’m just going to do what I do. People love it. I’ve been doing it 35 years and still making a living at this thing. I still love what I do. “Real Rob” is the funniest thing that I’ve ever done. I’m not worried about that. For the critics who didn’t like “Deuce Bigalow,” that movie made more money than “Mission: Impossible” that year on DVD and in the Stephen Centanni: I think the SNL cast you were part theater. Everybody saw that movie. of was unique in a lot of ways. If you put yourself out there and say, “I’m going to Rob Schneider: Thank you! make a comedy,” it’s an art form with an aggression to it Centanni: One thing I think is unique is that you, like, “I’m going to make you laugh.” It’s putting yourself Adam Sandler, David Spade and Norm Macdonald out there. all seem to maintain a close friendship and still work The difference between drama and comedy is that together. That can’t be said for many former SNL casts. drama is left open to interpretation. Comedy gets the core It seems like everybody hates each other except for you of who people really are. It’s also considered the mark of guys. What created this lifelong bond between all of you? intelligence. If you don’t laugh at something, you almost Schneider: Well, truthfully, Adam Sandler being such have to attack it. How could it be funny if you didn’t an amazing human being and such a great performer, he laugh at it? still wants to hang out with his buddies and have us be People should be more honest in other areas of their a part of his success. It’s a beautiful thing, and he really intelligence. It’s like, “Are you a good cook?” “Nah, I’m is a lovely person. So, you know, he goes out of his way not really a good cook. I cook a couple of things.” If you to make sure that we get together, and it’s been fun. He’s ask if they have a good sense of humor, that gets closer to had one of the greatest runs, because he’s a brilliant the core. “Yes! Of course, I have a wonderful sense of hucomedian and really terrific filmmaker, and he’s been nice mor!” Not everybody has a good sense of humor, or their enough to bring us along. sense of humor isn’t heightened or refined or not coming Centanni: You’ve definitely had critics and hecklers from a place of joy. I’m over it, in other words. over the years, but one thing I’ve noticed and what everyCentanni: I think it speaks for itself. You’ve gone body seems to ignore is that you’ve managed to stay busy through two seasons, and you’re working on a third. That with television and film projects to this day. Why do you says a lot of a Netflix show, because they’ve had so many think people are so critical about a career that has been that have come and gone. It means somebody is watching busy and continues to move forward? that you just got past the first season. How does it feel to Schneider: I reminded Norm Macdonald just last see the show going into the third season? week of what he told me. He told me a few years back, Schneider: It’s very rewarding. It’s my favorite thing “When you enter the arena, those in the stands will hate that I’ve ever done. I really enjoy it. A regular sitcom is you.” You know, you’re a part of it, and you have to ac20 minutes and 30 seconds. We do a whole half-hour. It’s cept that’s part of it. better. It’s a teleplay more than a sitcom. When I had a I have fans who love what I do and go see everything I show on CBS, I asked them, “So, what’s the theme song do, and some fans will like some stuff and some like other going to be?” They said, “We don’t have time for a theme stuff. There’s some people who don’t. It’s like the old song.” I was like, “God, it’s not fun anymore.” So, I’m so Woody Allen joke, “Those that can’t teach teach gym.” I glad I’m on Netflix. remember reading about Andy Warhol. Andy Warhol said Centanni: One thing I like about the show is how a great thing, “Make art! When people are deciding if it’s you have to deal with getting your balls busted on a daily art or not, make more art.” basis just for being Rob Schneider. I think getting in some of the high-profile arguments Schneider: Yeah, that’s the fun of making fun of that I’ve gotten into has provided more fuel for the fire yourself. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Submitted s a member of one of the most memorable casts in the “Saturday Night Live” legacy, Rob Schneider established a solid career that thrives to this day. Over the years, Schneider has maintained his comedic reputation through the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” film series as well as such hilarious cinematic romps as “The Waterboy,” “Benchwarmers” and “Grown Ups.” Now, Schneider is celebrating the success of his Netflix series “Real Rob,” which provides a comical translation of his daily life. With Schneider as the show’s producer, writer, director, financer and lead actor, “Real Rob” is his most ambitious project yet, now preparing for its third season. Schneider is set to take the Saenger stage for an evening of stand-up comedy. His conversation with SLagniappe provides a deeper look into the life and career of this comedian. As production is wrapping on the third season of his Netflix series “Real Rob,” actor and comedian Rob Schneider is set to take the Saenger Theatre stage for an evening of stand-up comedy. Centanni: If there’s one thing you want people to learn about you through the show, what would it be? Schneider: I don’t want them to learn anything. What I think is fun is seeing someone suffer that’s not you. It’s funny. One thing that I’ve learned from the great British comedies like “Monty Python” and “Fawlty Towers” — to make a great sitcom, it requires the characters to be really horrible, selfish people. Those make the best shows. Take a look at “All in the Family” and “Seinfeld” or Basil Fawlty. These are horrible people. That’s why it’s so funny. They get their comeuppance, or they should. I want people to sit back and enjoy something. What a bore it would be if I showed what a socially relevant and ... kind human being I was. Who would want to watch that? What a bore! I can’t stand those socially relevant shows where it’s like, “Oh, look what a good person I am!” It’s boring. I tell you one thing is that it won’t last. Twenty years from now, nobody will watch that stuff. Centanni: What’s also impressive is all the roles that you’ve taken on behind the scene of “Real Rob.” What’s the hardest part of doing that show? Schneider: The budget. Truthfully, it’s making sure that we can afford everything. It’s tight and expensive. The crew is expensive, and the locations are expensive. Actors cost money. It’s the catering. The comedy and writing is the fun part. Filming is fun, but you want to make sure that you can film it all for the money that they give you. Centanni: What do you have in store for us when you take the stage in Mobile? Schneider: I kind of give them a rundown of what’s going on in the world, but it’s all for comedy. I’m not there to subvert them to my point of view for anything else but to get a laugh. I’m there to entertain them. It’s their money and their time. I want to make sure that they have a great laugh. I want to surprise them and shock them and push them a little bit and cajole them to a place where they can laugh at this craziness that’s happening. It’s a great time for stand-up. It really is.

MUSIC BRIEFS Homecoming season BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Lauren Balthrop Date: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com Tickets: $8 at the door Photo | Bernie DeChant | Lauren Balthrop S inger-songwriter Lauren Balthrop plucked her deep Southern roots from Alabama and replanted them in Brooklyn, gathering her thoughts and experiences along the way and setting them to music. Now Balthrop returns to Alabama to perform tracks from her debut album, “This Time Around,” a collection of songs from an “uprooted soul” who has experienced “feeling spun out of orbit, tumbling, accidents and loss of control.” Balthrop joined producer Josh Kaufman (The National, Bob Weir, Hiss Golden Messenger) in the studio for this endeavor, creating an album that thrives on its beautiful contrast and sugary vocal tracks that maintain an ethereal, dreamy resonance throughout. Balthrop has given her listeners previews of “This Time Around” through such singles as “Come Around.” This track balances a smooth, catchy instrumental arrangement with Balthrop’s smooth, floating serenade. Her contrasting, honeyed voice gives this album a haunting quality that establishes her trademark sound, especially on darker tracks such as “Maple Tree.” Punk cubed Band: Hibachi Stranglers, Gino & the Goons, Cookies & Cake Date: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 (21+), $10 (under 21) at the door This three-band lineup will feature a rare performance by the Azalea City kings of punk, Hibachi Stranglers. With a history stretching more than a decade, Hibachi Stranglers just might be the longest running punk band in Mobile’s underground scene. They have used a punk style containing elements of proto and garage to maintain a loyal following and turn their live shows into adrenalized dance parties. In recent Hibachi news, Jake Hethcox of The Shunnarahs has taken on drum duties. An underground contingency from Florida will join Hibachi Stranglers. St. Petersburg will be sending the electrifying Gino & the Goons, who conjure the same demons that inspired such bands as The Stooges and Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers. Cookies & Cake will bring their “electro trash hop” from Pensacola, mixing gnarled, crunchy electronic goodness with carefree hip-hop. Fourth power Band: Seether, Tremonti, Big Story, Veio Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2, with doors at 6 p.m. Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com Tickets: $39.50 in advance, $42.50 day of show (riser and VIP tickets available); venue website and Mellow Mushroom locations in Mobile Soul Kitchen has a huge batch of rock coming up, with Seether headlining a four-band bill. This South African band used its sophomore effort, “Disclaimer,” and its mainstream metal tracks to explode onto the American music scene. Since then, Seether has bombarded radio with a number of hits. The band returns to Mobile to promote its latest album, “Poison the Parish.” Tremonti will join Seether. After the demise of Alter Bridge, guitarist Mark Tremonti continued with this project. Since the band’s debut album “All I Was,” Tremonti has continued to find success with its guitar-laden tracks. The band will be giving the Soul Kitchen audience a live taste of its latest album, “A Dying Machine.” As if Seether and Tremonti weren’t enough, the lineup will feature two more bands to set the mood. Dallas rockers Big Story will use intricate metal rhythms in a quest to earn new fans. Veio from Portland, Oregon, will introduce the audience to its melodic metal sounds. 30 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | September 26 - October 2 Big Beach Brewing— Rock Bottom feat. Rick Carter, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Jamie Anderson Duo, 6p WED. SEPT 26 Blues Tavern— LA South Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Blues Tavern— Gamble Grill— Adam Holt Duo, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Brickyard— Hoodoo Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Kitchen Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— The Red Callaghan’s— Marlow Clay Strays Boys Dauphin Street Blues Cortlandt’s Pizza Co— The Sideliners, 10p Pub— Marcus Elizondo, Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 7:30p 5p Felix’s— Bobby Butchka Felix’s— Matt Neese Duo Flora-Bama— Neil Flora-Bama— Bruce Dover, 2p / Rhonda Hart Smelley feat/ JoJo Pres, Duo, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / 10a / Mike Diamond, 1p / J Bruce Smelley, 10:15p Hawkins Duo, 2p / Destiny Listening Room— Adam Brown, 5p / The Jack Hood with Eric Erdman, 8p Robertson Show, 5:30p / LuLu’s— Adam Holt, 5p Ryan Dyer, 6p / Scott Koehn The Merry Widow— Trio, 6p / Smokey Otis Trio, Froggy Fresh (aka Krispy 6p / Justin Jeansonne Duo, Kreme) w/The Handsome 10:15p / Jerry Jacobs Band, Scoundrels, 7p 10:30p Original Oyster House Hard Rock (Center — Brittany Grimes, 6p Bar) — Miles Flatt Band, 9p Hard Rock (Live) — THURS. SEPT 27 Primus, 8p IP Casino (Studio A)— Bluegill— Jeff Johnson The Charlie Daniels Band, Duo, 6p 8p Boudreaux’s Cajun Listening Room— Fix Grill— David Chastang, 6p it Fest featuring Jaime Brickyard— Lynn Vessels with David Yellowhammer Brouillette Callaghan’s— Lauren LuLu’s— J.E.R.I., 5p Balthrop with Lydia Luce Manci’s— The Modern Cortlandt’s Pizza Eldorados Pub— Bryant Gilley, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) Dauphin Street Blues — Ricky Crook and the Co— Stephen and Johnny Horseshow Halo Band, 8p Hayes, 8p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Doubleshot, 6:30p Felix’s— Jeri Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) Flora-Bama— Davis — Denver Hawsey, 6:30p Nix & Adam Hood, 2p Original Oyster House / Justin Jeansonne, 5p / — Drew Bentley, 6p Dueling Pianos, 5:30p / Soul Kitchen— Tokyo Brittany Grimes 6p / Bruce Jetz & Rylo Rodriguez, 9p Smelley, 6p / Tyler Mac, 10p / Jonathan Newton Duo, SAT. SEPT 29 10:15p LuLu’s— Kyle Brady, 5p Belle Fontaine Manci’s— Delta Smoke Sandbar— Jimmy McSharry’s— Rock Lumpkin, 7p / Albert Bottom Simpson and John Kulinich, The Merry Widow— As 9p Cities Burn, 7p Blind Mule— Gino + The Original Oyster House Goons + Hibachi Strangers — Phil Proctor, 6p Bluegill— Elise Taylor, 12p / Fat Lincoln, 6p FRI. SEPT 28 Blues Tavern— Albert & the Smokin’ Section Belle Fontaine Boudreaux’s Cajun Sandbar— Greg Padilla, Grill— David Chastang, 6p 7p / Albert Simpson and Brickyard— Federal John Kulinich, 9p Expression Please send upcoming music to listings@ lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. 32 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Dauphins— Mark Pipas, 5p Felix’s— Stephen Sylvester Duo Flora-Bama— J Hawkins Duo, 1p / Mason Henderson, 1p / Lea Anne Creswell Duo, 2p / Jonathan Newton, 5p / The Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p / Al and Cathy, 6p / Davis Nix Band, 6p / Foxy Iguanas, 10p / Brandon White Duo, 10:15 / Jerry Jacobs Band, 10:30p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Miles Flatt Band, 9p Listening Room— Amelia White w/Molly Thomas LuLu’s— Chauncy Crandall, 5p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka, 6p SUN. SEPT 30 Bluegill— Quintin Berry, 12p / Sideways, 6p Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p Callaghan’s— John Milham’s Inner Mission Band Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora-Bama— Smokey Otis Duo, 12p / Songs of Rusty, 1:30p / Shea White, 2p / Kyle Brady, 5p / Perdido Brothers, 6p / Jonathan Newton, 9p / Davis Nix Duo, 10:15p The Wharf— Need to Breathe MON. OCT 1 Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Felix’s— Sergio Rangel Flora-Bama— Founders and Friends, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p / Mel Knapp, 8p / Petty and Pace, 10:15p LuLu’s— Brent Burns, 5p TUES. OCT 2 Bluegill— Quintin Berry Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Matt Neese, 6p Butch Cassidy’s— Andy MacDonald Felix’s— Lee Yankie Flora-Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Rick Whaley Duo, 6p / Shea White, 8p / Jonathan Newton, 10:15p LuLu’s— Gypsy Pearl, 5p Soul Kitchen— Seether, 6p

FILMTHE REEL WORLD When boys refuse to grow up BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 B en Mendelsohn stars in a deeply felt character study of a midlife crisis in “The Land of Steady Habits,” directed by the Queen of the Understated, Nicole Holofcener. The departure for her is that this film centers on a male rather than the female-centric material she is known for, from her ‘90s debut “Walking and Talking” through “Lovely and Amazing” and “Friends with Money,” all of which leave women wincing in recognition of her subtle and effective tales. Holofcener proves no less adept at developing a male character in Anders Hill (Mendelsohn), who abandons his high-paying job in finance, his wife (Edie Falco) and their shiftless, welleducated son, Preston (Thomas Mann from “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) in favor of doing pretty much nothing. He turns away from his old life, and the film finds him in the midst of what comes next, which seems to be pretty much nothing. When we meet him, he is wandering through a cathedral of towels in Bed, Bath & Beyond. A fascinating thread of consumerism runs through the film, appropriate since Anders made this drastic life change as a specific rejection of his wealthy, materialistic lifestyle in Westport, Connecticut. To beautifully movie because, although it focuses on a highlight the hypocrisy of this and Anmale protagonist, women are the closest ders’ failure to meaningfully reject these the film gets to heroes, trying desperconcepts, he spends the first 20 minutes ately to hold things together when the of the film not just shopping at stores grown men no longer seem to care what but bedding the salespeople he meets happens to their sons. there. He’s still focused on acquisition. Anders’ immaturity becomes the ulHis son, who graduated from Northtimate luxury, but the cost is incredibly western but remains aimless, lives with high. Holofcener is often criticized for his mom and works at her business. a lack of plot or action in her films, but The film is full of men who don’t know I don’t find that to be true in this one. what to do with themselves, your typical This film begins as a story of ennui, adrift young men, and Anders gives filled with wise and telling details and them an example of what this looks like well-written dialogue, but it expertly in adulthood. At first he looks pretty pursues events to a more extreme concool to disaffected young guys like clusion than you might expect. “The Charlie, the son of his wife’s best friend. Land of Steady Habits” is a deeply Anders bonds with Charlie over drugs affecting drama. and a rejection of the proverbial rat race. The interplay between adults and Mendelsohn’s wry and appealing their older offspring is interesting to me manner slowly gives way to a stunning when the responsibilities toward the forlack of moral imperative that is nothing mer children, as they grow up to adultshort of tragic, as it turns out, and his hood, are not so cut and dried, and the calibration from the kind of adult a long repressed demands of the parents’ young man would find cool to an adult own lives compete for attention. Adults, whose ambivalence is almost evil is particularly women, struggle to walk the devastating. He asks the question of his line between helicoptering, or coddling, life — “What if I just stop caring and or tough love, or just trying to keep their trying?” — and the answers become in- kids alive, and it’s a very profound path creasingly grave. He rejects responsibil- to consider in this story. ity but it does not reject him; it finds him “The Land of Steady Habits” is curanyway. You can tell it’s a Holofcener rently streaming on Netflix. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 Photos | Netflix / Neon COBB From left: Connie Britton and Ben Mendelsohn in “The Land of Steady Habits.” “Assassination Nation” PINNACLE 14 is the story of a malicious data hack that exposes the secrets of a town, prompting chaos and four 3780 Gulf girls’ fight for survival. Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores Haddish and Kevin Hart. All listed NOW PLAYING PEPPERMINT NEW THIS WEEK multiplex theaters. (251) 923-0785 ASSASSINATION NATION Regal Mobile Stadium 18, EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Violence erupts as four teenage girls fight for their lives against an armed mob. AMC Mobile 16 FAHRENHEIT 11/9 Michael Moore preaches to the choir about the Trump administration. All listed multiplex theaters. HELL FEST A masked killer targets unsuspecting patrons at a horror theme park on Halloween night. All listed multiplex theaters. NIGHT SCHOOL A man deals with misfit students and a feisty teacher while attending night school to get his GED. Starring Tiffany 34 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 1 2 , 2 0 1 8 - S e p t e m b e r 1 8 , 2 0 1 8 SMALLFOOT A yeti named Migo stirs up his community when he discovers something he didn’t know existed — a human. All listed multiplex theaters. LITTLE WOMEN This classic story mixes it up with a contemporary setting — and the twin brother from “High School Musical” plays Laurie! AMC Mobile 16 THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA The nationwide tour of the band The Invincible Czars comes to Mobile for one night, playing their eclectic original score live accompanying the 1925 silent film starring Lon Chaney. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Crescent Theater, 8:30 p.m. JULIET, NAKED Crescent Theater LIFE ITSELF All listed multiplex theaters. THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS All listed multiplex theaters. A SIMPLE FAVOR Regal Mobile Stadium 18, AMC Mobile 16 THE PREDATOR All listed multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining. WHITE BOY RICK AMC Mobile 16 SEARCHING AMC Mobile 16 THE NUN All listed multiplex theaters. Nexus Cinema Dining THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS All listed multiplex theaters. CRAZY RICH ASIANS All listed multiplex theaters. ALPHA All listed multiplex theaters. THE MEG All listed multiplex theaters. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN All listed multiplex theaters. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION All listed multiplex theaters.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 - OCTOBER 2, 2018 GENERAL INTEREST Martha Hall Foose at MPL Join us for an evening with Southern chef and storyteller Martha Hall Foose Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library. Foose will discuss her culinary work on the film adaptation of “The Help.” Light refreshments and book signing. Call 251-208-7079. Ducks Unlimited BBQ Mobile Chapter of Ducks Unlimited’s annual banquet will be Thursday, Sept. 27, at Moe’s Original Bar B Que downtown (701 Springhill Ave.), 6-10 p.m. Tickets at the door or online at ducks.org/alabama/ events or call 228-364-2672 or tware@ ducks.org. Hummingbird & South social Join us Sept. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. to celebrate the merger of Southern View Media and Hummingbird Ideas (1102 Dauphin St., Suite A). There will be free food, drinks, games, a photo booth and networking. Visit hummingbirdideas.com. Fairhope Outdoor Fall Farmers Market Enjoy live music and a variety of vegetables, herbs, produce, flowers and children’s activities. Hosted by the city of Fairhope, Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. through Nov. 8 in downtown Fairhope. Spanish Fort market days Join us for the Spanish Fort Market each Saturday through Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to noon, in front of the Spanish Fort Community Center. Fall sunset cruise Take a cruise through the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The twohour tour departs from the Blakeley dock Friday, Sept. 28, at 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost $29 for adults, $19 for children 6-12. To reserve, call 251-626-0798. Visit the events page at blakeleypark.com. State Pilot Commission The Alabama State Pilot Commission will hold a meeting at 1 pm Friday, Sept. 28 at 201. N. Jackson St. in downtown Mobile. For more information call 510-5172. Rob Schneider at the Saenger Rob Schneider first came to prominence on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and has starred in some of the top comedy features of the past 20 years. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Visit ticketmaster.com or at the Saenger Theatre box office Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple snail roundup Bring your own canoe, kayak or small boats and help us remove this invasive species from Three Mile Creek. Wear comfortable clothing. Cleanup tools, safety items and drinks will be provided. Contact Chad Chappell, cchappell@ mobilebaykeeper or call 251-433-4229. End-of-summer pool day Franklin Primary Health Center will have open pool time Saturday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30-10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon at the J.R. Thomas Wellness, Jubilee Festival of the Arts Olde Towne Daphne comes alive with art, food and entertainment for the 30th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free. Visit thejubileefestival.com. Fitness and Rehabilitation Center, located next to Franklin Medical Mall. Lifeguard will be on duty and pool house facility available. Call Lisa Griggs, 251-432-7189. Pop-Up Riverside Come enjoy free, family-friendly pop-up events including music, games and other activities Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park. The Sept. 30 event is “Just Add Water” and the park will be turned into a free mini waterpark with music by DJ Johnny Boy. Visit specialeventsmobile.org. Food truck Sunday at CUMC Bring the whole family and join us for food trucks, music by Laurie Anne La Armour, fellowship and pumpkins as we celebrate the opening day of The Pumpkin Patch at Christ United Methodist Church. Bring your picnic blankets, frisbees, footballs and yard games from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit christunited.com. “Growing Up in the Port City” Writing from the heart of Mobile, Frye Gaillard and Roy Hoffman, authors born and raised in Mobile, will discuss how growing up in the Port City shaped their perspectives and careers as writers. Sunday, Sept. 30, 2 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library. Light refreshments and book signing. Call 251-208-7097. Library Card Sign-Up Month This month, Daphne Public Library is joining with the American Library Association and libraries nationwide in Library Card Sign-Up Month. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit the Daphne Public Library in person or online at daphnelibrary.org. Indoor Market at Central Every Saturday morning during September from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., an indoor market will be held at Central Presbyterian Church (corner of Dauphin and Ann streets). Come shop indoors in air conditioning and #supportlocal artisans, bakers and craftsmen. Email eventsatcentral@gmail.com. FUNDRAISERS Downtown Get Down The Hargrove Foundation is hosting a block party festival, Downtown Get Down, at Cathedral Square Thursday, Sept. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live music from The Underhill Family Orchestra (Boo Ray opening), food from local restaurants and food truck vendors, drinks, kids’ zone area, lawn games and more. All proceeds will 36 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Facebook Garden Brothers Circus This year’s production of Garden Brothers Circus features elephants, aerial acts, contortions and more on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office, open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit GardenBrosCircus.com. benefit the Hargrove Foundation for STEM related initiatives in the area. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com. “Healthcare Hauntings II” The Mobile Medical Museum’s fall fundraising event, “Healthcare Hauntings,” will transform one of Mobile’s oldest homes with several “health care horror” scenarios, including grave robbers, sadistic dentists and chainsaw-wielding surgeons. Friday, Sept. 28, 8-10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 29, 1-3 p.m. for visitors under age 18. Visit mobilemedicalmuseum.org/events. Brisket for Blue Support our first responders Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Guy T. Smith Lodge (6715 Dauphin Island Parkway). Food and family activities. Tickets: $10 for adults and children over 10; children 6-10, $5 (children 5 and under free). Net proceeds will be split evenly between the Policeman’s Benevolent Fund and Fireman’s Safety Fund. Call Mobile FireRescue Department, 251-208-7163. Fix-It Fest 2018 A benefit for the Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter featuring Jamie Lynn Vessels and David Brouillette at The Listening Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St. Friday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. $20 per person. Fire Prevention 5K and fun run Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Fire will be hosting its 3rd annual Fire Prevention 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. at Meaher State Park. This is a family event that raises money for the fire prevention program and helps purchase teaching material and handouts for the public. Find us on Facebook @ SpanishFortFireRescue. Hound Dog Music Fest The 2nd annual benefit for the Baldwin Humane Society, Hound Dog Music Fest, will be Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Hidden Lake Barn and Chapel in Silverhill. Barn doors open at 2 p.m. Performers include The Marlow Boys, The Leaving Brothers and The Modern Eldorados. Visit the Baldwin Humane Society Facebook page or go to BaldwinHumane.org. ARTS “Godspell” at USA Theatre USA will open its 2018-19 season with the musical “Godspell.” The production runs Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 4-6 with 7:30 p.m. performances (except Sunday, Sept. 30, matinee at 2 p.m.) at the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the USA. Contact USA Theatre & Dance office, 251-460-6305. “Who Shot JR?” Join us Saturday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. at Mobile’s Carnival Museum (355 Government St.) for 2.5 hours of hilarity by the Mobile Mystery Dinner Players. Visit mobilemysterydinners.com or call 251-232-9084; $62 per person with meal, $35.32 without meal. Fall concert Spanish Fort Community Center will host a fall concert on Sunday, Sept. 30, beginning at 5 p.m. with Art Guild Show and Mobile Pops Concert at 6 p.m. Auditions for “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” Chickasaw Civic Theatre will present “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” in December. Auditions will be held Sunday, Sept. 30, and Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Chickasaw Civic Theatre. No preparation is necessary. Please call or email Nedra Bloom at 251-463-43827 or nedrabloom@comcast.net. “The Faces of India” University of South Alabama Libraries announce the opening of a new exhibit, “The Faces of India” by Jelena Kryschun, in the Mary Elizabeth and Charles Bernard Rodning Gallery of Art on the third floor of the Marx Library. Through Sept. 30. Contact Paula Webb, 251-461-1993. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. MUSEUMS “The Animation Academy” at the Exploreum The Gulf Coast Exploreum, in conjunction with the Autism Society of Alabama, invites you to a sensory-friendly experience in a new fall exhibit, “The Animation Academy.” Sunday, Sept. 30, 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost $8 per person (same price for adults or children; Exploreum members only pay $5 for IMAX). Admission taken at the door the day of the event. Visit exploreum.com/ exhibits/upcoming-exhibits/. “Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” The secrets of an ancient world await at the History Museum of Mobile, through Dec. 30. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com.

C A L E N D A R O F E V E N T S SEPTEMBER 26, 2018 - OCTOBER 2, 2018 “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs” at Exploreum Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman narrates the IMAX® 3D documentary “Madagascar: Island of Lemurs,” the incredible true story of nature’s greatest explorers — lemurs. Visit exploreum.com. “National Parks Adventure” at Exploreum A trio of adventurers’ quest to experience America’s wildest, most historic and most naturally beautiful places becomes the ultimate off-trail adventure in MacGillivray Freeman Films’ “National Parks Adventure” narrated by Robert Redford. Visit exploreum.com. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES Bingo at Via! Bingo every Tuesday and Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Open to the public. VIA! Health, Fitness, Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., Mobile, 251-478-3311. WORKSHOPS Marine debris removal Weeks Bay Reserve is hosting a Marine Debris and Microplastics 101 workshop Wednesday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at the Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center. Free to the public, includes lunch and a boat ride. Call 251-928-9792 or visit bit.ly/MarineDebrisWorkshop. Medicare Open Enrollment seminars The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Area Agency on Aging/SHIP to offer free seminars on Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, to better understand Medicare choices. Locations and dates include: Newhouse Park & Community Center (2960 Alston Drive) Sept. 28, Oct. 10 or Nov. 16. Stott Park Community Center (2150 Demetropolis Road) Oct. 5, Oct. 26 or Nov. 30. Laun Park & Community Center (5401 Windmill Drive) Oct. 5 or Nov. 2. Mitternight Park & Community Center (5310 Colonial Oaks Drive) Nov. 9. Call 251-208-1610. Woodworking workshop Society of American Period Furniture Makers Gulf Coast Chapter presents Ronnie Young (Cartouche Winner) leading a woodworking workshop, “Building a Federal Period Cellarette” Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workshop will be held at 3600 Pelham Drive in Mobile, 36619. Email swetter@bellsouth.net or bthorn9949@aol. com. Registration info at facebook.com/ SAPFMGulfCoast/. Personal Finance for Dummies Learn how to build a solid financial house starting with the basics — income protection, emergency fund, debt elimination, budget and savings. Registration strongly encouraged. Facilitator is Roy Davis, regional vice president for Primerica. Monday, Oct. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ben May Main Library. Email jsigler@mplonline.org or call 251-208-7078 or 251-208-7085. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

MEDIA MEDIA FRENZY Low ratings have code readers on the outs A BY ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM “UH, WHAT?” BY JOEL FAGLIANO / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Like a bull in a china shop 7 Blue 11 Band whose songs are featured in a hit 2001 musical and 2018 movie 15 Tube tops 19 Where Hemingway wrote “The Old Man and the Sea” 20 Instrument whose name sounds like a rebuke of Obama’s dog 21 Case load? 22 River that formed an extension of the Mason-Dixon line 23 One who’s just moved from Portland? 26 Bit of baseball gear 27 “Jeez, I heard you already!” 28 Number 29 Game played with a dog 30 Peak 31 Tennis great who wrote the 2009 tell-all “Open” 32 Major science journal 33 Satchel for a guy 35 Convert a morgue worker into a spy? 37 Google ____ 38 Pre-euro currency 39 Smooch 40 Leave gobsmacked 41 Common plural verb 42 Staple of many a “Real Housewives” episode 44 One of the Leewards 48 LeBron basketball sneaker, e.g.? 51 Foe in “Wonder Woman” 55 – – – 56 Ready for the recycling bin 57 Field trip chaperone 59 Surrender 60 Celebrity chef Oliver 61 Hunger for 62 Will of “Arrested Development” 64 Determined to do 65 Flower said to cover the plains of Hades 68 Brand of 33-Down 69 Intense blowback against a signature Trump policy proposal? 72 Large mobile devices, to use a modern portmanteau 74 Hair net 75 Amazon threat 76 Muppet eagle 79 Highest draft category 80 Garbage barge 81 Tour de France setting 82 Bad person to get paired with for a class assignment? 87 Bender 89 “Present!” 90 Like more 91 Gulf mogul 92 Rulers during the Time of Troubles 93 Jewish mysticism 94 Harmonized 98 Triple-A requests 99 Nickname for a superserious congressman? 101 Trainer of Rey in “The Last Jedi” 102 Eager 103 Fixtures in every Vegas casino 104 Ontario city across the river from Buffalo, for short 105 Craftsy online store 106 Cay 107 For takeout 108 Exemplar of cruelty DOWN 1 Follower of “ah-ah-ah” 2 Fun adventure 3 Colored layer 4 Hungarians, by another name 5 Noses around 6 Northerner 7 One of the Gilmore Girls 8 Old sports org. with the Kentucky Colonels 9 U.S. food giant 10 Suck-up 11 Red with embarrassment 12 Fad toy of the 1990s 13 Tendency 14 What’s better when it’s fine? 15 Awaken 16 Yellowfin 17 Workers who are always retiring? 18 “Take that!” 24 Strain 25 Tweet, e.g. 29 Language of Omar Khayyam’s “Rubáiyát” 31 Glows 32 Caution on an airplane wing 33 Dip for mozzarella sticks 34 Affecting radically 35 x 36 Biceps exercise 37 Attack on a big scale 38 Uncool 42 Gig for an aspiring electronic musician 43 Root word? 44 Citation 45 What “…” may represent 46 What “#” means in chess notation 47 Slim 49 Surrendered 50 “Take a hike!” 52 Like an uncorrupted file 53 Academy Awards prop 54 Popular Belgian brews, informally 58 Hurt 60 Ballet jump 63 Music genre at a rave 64 Provider of green juice? 65 Bother 66 Put away 67 Vietnamese broth-and- 38 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 noodles soup 70 “Yeah, right” 71 Academy Awards prop 73 Garden toilers 76 Saliva 77 Words from a T.S.A. agent before a pat-down 78 Punk rock hairstyles 80 Guarantee 81 U.S.P.S. package status 83 Purchase at a sports stadium 84 Sophisticated 85 How whiskey is often served 86 Financially solvent 87 Blue man group? 88 Something made to be destroyed 91 Where soccer was invented: Abbr. 93 Hitchcock triple feature? 94 Should that be the case 95 “Hey ____” (start of a phone voice command) 96 R&B great Redding 97 A bit of disputin’ from Putin? 99 Chairlift item 100 Clickable tag on BuzzFeed beside “LOL” and “WTF” ANSWERS ON PAGE 44 fter roughly three years of “code readers” telling a story of steadily declining TV ratings in this market, Nielsen is set to launch a new system for measuring viewers across various platforms, something that has become increasingly complex as technology has advanced. In 2015, the Mobile market moved to code readers to determine television ratings, doing away with the old fashioned “diaries” that were were filled out by hand by people in the area who agreed to be surveyed. The old system unfairly benefited older “legacy stations,” it was argued, and didn’t track true viewing patterns, such as flipping channels while watching a show. When code readers arrived, as predicted the ratings gaps between WKRG, WALA and WPMI tightened significantly, but the overall ratings numbers also plummeted, indicating far fewer viewers than the diaries had indicated. For example, in the 2015 May sweeps done under the old diary system, WKRG led the way at 5 p.m. with an 8.8 rating, followed by WEAR at 7.8, WALA at 5.23 and WPMI at 4.1. A snapshot of the 5 p.m. news during the week Tropical Storm Gordon was rolling through the area — storms typically produce high viewership — shows a much different story. WALA led the market with a 2.4 rating, followed by WKRG and WEAR, each with a rating of 2.3, and WPMI with 1.4. Those ratings would indicate a loss of far more than half the audience. But WPMI and WEAR Market Manager Bobby Totsch says it’s all a little more complicated than that. He said bluntly the code reader system is killing TV. One reason, he said, is they are measuring a very small number of homes — just 425 in the Mobile/Pensacola market. This means changes in activities by a small number of people can drastically skew numbers. “If two families go on vacation, there go the ratings. If a guy leaves his TV on all day while he’s gone, ‘Bonanza’ tops the charts,” he joked. Nielsen Local Media Impact is due to launch in October and Totsch says at the very least it will offer a much larger sample size than the current system. “I believe the system will tie into 25,000 homes here,” he said. Other issues Nielsen cites in getting a true picture of television ratings are things like DVR usage and subscription or streaming services. Whether Local Media Impact solves that problem is yet to be determined. The only thing that is clear is that print isn’t the only medium struggling with its place in the digital world. “After years of trying the next best thing and rolling out new innovations, and still not gaining industry accreditation or even credibility in most people’s minds, this is now the next best thing,” he said. Further complicating matters is a rumbling that Nielsen could sell out to its competitor comScore, which would certainly change up the world of ratings measurement.

S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest now taking entries BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY L Mobile native advances in NFL The Los Angeles Rams have promoted Byron Cunningham to director of rehabilitation/assistant athletic trainer. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to continue my work with the Los Angeles Rams,” said Cunningham, who graduated from John L. LeFlore High School in 1993. “I’ve learned a great deal from my peers and the individual athletes and look forward to being challenged to implement unique rehabilitative practices and treatments.” Cunningham completed his bachelor’s degree in physical therapy at Florida A&M University in 1998, and earned a master’s degree in sports medicine from the United States Sports Academy in 2002. In 2010, Cunningham received the FAMU School of Allied Health Sciences Distinguished Alumni award. In his NFL role, Cunningham is responsible for the care, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of player injuries in coordination with the head athletic trainer. Cunningham is in his ninth season with the Rams, highlighted by the 2015 season when the staff earned the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year award from Professional Football Athletics Trainers Society. His previous work includes stints with four NFL teams and NFL Europe’s Rhein Fire. Cunningham’s professional athletic training career started in 2001 at Auburn University. Prior to entering the NFL, he served as head athletic trainer for football at the University of Illinois from 2007 to 2009, a position he was promoted to after working as the assistant athletic trainer for football at the university from 2005-07. USA’s Millenaar recognized University of South Alabama (USA) cross-country runner Carolien Millenaar has been selected as one of the top seven female runners in the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) in a preseason poll of coaches. As a true freshman, she earned third-team all-conference honors with an 11th-place finish at the SBC Championships. Both the Jaguar women’s and men’s teams were ranked third in the preseason poll as voted on by the Sun Belt coaches, receiving 119 and 75 points, respectively. The South women were also ranked 40 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Submitted ocal artists are being encouraged to submit their entries to the Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest, open through Oct. 31. The contest is a joint project of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), the Alabama Tourism Department and the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. While state residents and visitors alike are permitted to enter, the qualifying photos must have been taken in Alabama. Contest coordinator Kim Nix, public information manager at ADCNR, said a new category connects the celebration of statehood to the photo contest, which is in its 14th year. “We added an Alabama Bicentennial category this year,” she said. “Photos in this category could include historical parks, forts, lighthouses, battlefields or archeological sites. Those are just some examples; it’s a broad category.” Nix said another new category this year is waterfalls. “It’s been such a popular subject for photos in previous contests that we decided to make it a focal point this year,” she said. “Ultimately, our goal is to encourage residents and visitors to explore Alabama’s outdoor spaces and document them through photography.” The contest is open to adults and youth. Up to a total of 10 photos per person may be entered in the following categories: Alabama Bicentennial; Birds of a Feather; Bugs and Butterflies; Coastal Life; Coldblooded Critters; Nature-Based Recreation; Shoots and Roots; State Park Adventures; Sweet Home Alabama; Watchable Wildlife; Waterfalls; and Young Photographer. First, second and third place and one honorable mention will be awarded in each category. Winning images will be featured online and in a traveling exhibit across the state during 2019. An exhibit of 2018 winners is currently on display around the state. Category explanations and additional entry information may be found at outdooralabama. com/photo-contest. Entry is restricted to the online upload of digital images, which can be completed from a computer, tablet or mobile phone. For more information, call 334-242-3151 or send an email to kim.nix@dcnr.alabama.gov. THIS RUBY-THROATED HUMMINGBIRD PHOTO TAKEN BY JIM FLYNN PLACED IN A PREVIOUS OUTDOOR ALABAMA PHOTO CONTEST. 12th in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s South Region preseason poll. SHC earns academic honor The NCAA Division II Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced 57 Spring Hill College (SHC) student-athletes were 2017-18 recipients of its Academic Achievement Award. This is an increase of 13 student-athletes over SHC’s 2016-17 total. The Academic Achievement Awards recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the NCAA Division II level. The full list of names can be found at shcbadgers.com/news. In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA and the student-athlete must: have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale; have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college-level work; and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year. Run to benefit local hospital The annual Trick or Trot 5K race and Fun Run will take place Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., at Moulton Tower on the USA campus. This family-friendly race benefits the Pediatric Emergency Department at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile. In its sixth year, Trick or Trot has become known for its fall festival and after-party where children and adults can trick-or-treat in a safe environment around the tower on campus. For more details, search for the event on Facebook.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC A winning streak of any length is difficult in football BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER T hrough four weeks of the college football season there are only four undefeated teams remaining in the Southeastern Conference. Nobody would be surprised that Alabama and Georgia are two of those teams. Not only are the Tide and the Bulldogs two teams living up to their billing as being among the best in the country, neither has yet to face a formidable opponent. LSU has beaten two top-10 teams already this season, which has to be considered a surprise. Kentucky being 4-0 is probably what would have kept anyone from winning the superfecta of predicting which four teams would still be undefeated at this point. You know why there are only four undefeated teams remaining before we get to the final weekend of September? Because it’s really hard to put together a winning streak in football. Among those four undefeated SEC teams, only Alabama’s winning streak stretches back beyond this season. The Tide has won six games in a row since being handled by Auburn to end the 2017 regular season. Georgia, LSU and Kentucky all lost their last postseason game to end 2017. Alabama’s six wins in a row trail Central Florida’s 19 straight. Ohio State has won eight in a row. On the high school level, only one team in the Alabama High School Athletic Association currently has a double-digit winning streak. UMS-Wright lost its regular-season finale to St. Paul’s in 2017, then won five playoff games to claim the Class 4A state championship. The Bulldogs are off to a 5-0 start this season to extend their winning streak to 10 games. Their next opponent is Hillcrest-Evergreen, which won the Class 3A state championship last season but lost to open this season. The Jaguars have won 16 of their last 17 games. Other than UMS-Wright, no team in Mobile or Baldwin county has a current winning streak of more than five games. Saraland is off to an impressive 5-0 start this season. Vigor, Citronelle and Cottage Hill are undefeated through four games. Theodore, St. Paul’s, Spanish Fort and St. Luke’s all lost their season openers but have since reeled off four straight wins. The only Alabama high school team with more consecutive wins than UMS-Wright is Monroe Academy, which plays in the Alabama Independent Schools Association and has won 19 in a row and 30 of 31. While Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Kentucky all have a clear path to the SEC championship, they aren’t the only teams controlling their own destiny. Mississippi State will win the SEC West if it wins the rest of its conference games. The other nine teams will need some help in order to reach the SEC Championship Game. Who could have imagined that the SEC East championship would be decided Nov. 3 in Lexington, Kentucky? Kentucky is already 2-0 in the SEC. Not only that, but the Wildcats have taken care of two of their toughest opponents. First, they won at Florida for the first time in more than 30 years, then they beat a Mississippi State team that was ranked in the top 15. Kentucky’s next four conference games are against South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri. If the Wildcats can go 3-1 in those games, the SEC East championship will be on the line when Georgia visits Kentucky in early November. In the West, it’s hard to imagine the winner of the AlabamaLSU game in Baton Rouge on the same date as the KentuckyGeorgia game won’t decide the division championship. I’m still not convinced LSU is ready to be considered a national championship contender — despite moving into the top 5 this week — but there isn’t a game between now and Nov. 3 that is going to be nearly as challenging as the Tigers’ visit to Auburn, which LSU has already conquered. Auburn’s path back to the SEC Championship Game is also pretty simple, although nobody is in the mood to talk about championships after the way the Tigers played in a loss to LSU and a sluggish win over Arkansas in consecutive weeks. If both Auburn and Alabama win out on the way to the Iron Bowl, then that matchup will again be for a share of the division title. That’s a tall task for an Auburn team that still has to play road games against Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia before visiting Alabama. There’s also a tough home game against Texas A&M to overcome. Through a quarter of the regular season, here’s how I rank the 14 SEC teams: 1. Alabama; 2. Georgia; 3. LSU; 4. Texas A&M; 5. Kentucky; 6. Auburn; 7. Mississippi State; 8. South Carolina; 9. Missouri; 10. Vanderbilt; 11. Florida; 12. Ole Miss; 13. Tennessee; and 14. Arkansas. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

STYLE FEATURE Photos/Courtesy of Photos | Catherine Rainey From radio to USA director of media, and more By Catherine Rainey W hen it came to deciding which career path to take, Heather Stanley knew exactly where she was headed. At the age of 14, she already had a gig in radio, which eventually led to spreading her knowledge of media through teaching. But let’s start with where she began. “I was 8 years old,” she fondly mused. “I used to listen to the late, great WABB when I was growing up. I would hear people on the air, and I remember thinking that when I get big, which was 18 at the time, I was going to be on the radio.” Like any other child with big ideas, she changed her mind a few times along the way, varying from astronaut to ballerina. Eventually, her original dream of making it in the broadcast world became a reality. “I just fell into it,” Stanley admitted. “I started working at WBHY [Power 88 FM in Mobile], helping out at concerts, voiced a couple of things on-air, and then I had my own show by the age of 16!” From there she went to work for what is now iHeartMedia, formerly Clear Channel Communications. She later found herself at a classic country radio station, where she met her husband, Steve Stanley. Steve’s background also includes a plethora of broadcasting and media positions. The country station covered NASCAR, and Heather Stanley was the one chosen to talk about it on the radio after the race. But, funnily enough, she had no knowledge of the sport. Thankfully, her parents were enthusiasts. “I would call my mom and dad after the race, and say ‘Jeff Gordon won, but what does that mean and how do I say this in NASCAR speak?’” she recalled. “I would then write down my breaks, and after I was on-air, people would call in and want to talk about NASCAR but I didn’t have any idea of what was going on.” Soon, her radio life led her to working for a couple of other stations, as being stagnant in media is rarely the case for the ambitious. Stanley went from Lite Mix 99.9 to a Cumulus Broadcasting station in Pensacola, 100.7, where she worked promotions, marketing and middays on-air. Her last position in radio was at WABB in 2003; it appeared she had finally come full circle. Now was time for a change. “I was the ripe old age of 23 when I unofficially retired,” she chuckled. “I started going back to school, got my bachelor’s and then my master’s.” While in her studies at the University of South Alabama, she met Matt McCoy, a well-known name in the local broadcasting world. He was teaching a radio class, but soon got offered a job at a nearby station. Stanley was eventually offered the open position, where she began training students to make it in the media world outside of school. At the time she started teaching radio, the station at South dubbed “Jag Radio” was strictly an online format run out of an equipment closet known as The Bunker. She wanted to make it an actual radio station and knew exactly what needed to be done. “I took it and applied for a FCC license. ‘The Prowl’ launched as 97.1 in 2016. We are about to come up on our two-year anniversary!” Stanley was adviser for the station for a couple years until South promoted her to director of media, which encompasses all areas of media at USA: The Vanguard newspaper, “Due South” magazine, Jag TV and WJGR 97.1 “The Prowl.” She essentially oversees each avenue. “This job helps me go above and beyond, and there’s never a boring day,” she said. “I get to do student development things, media things, administrative things, a lot of marketing and PR, social media. I get to do a little bit of everything. My day is never the same twice.” Stanley said she never planned to return to radio after leaving WABB, but it seemed impossible to resist its call. And why should she? From influencing young hopefuls with stars in their eyes, to encouraging studious individuals to always reach higher, she emulates what an influencer should be. 40 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 University of South Alabama Director of Media Heather Stanley is among the speakers of the 2018 Focus Women’s Conference on Oct. 19. Media and teaching aren’t her only interests, however. She’s become a budding fashionista as well. From blogging about style, aging and women’s issues to her Instagram account featuring attractive yet affordable ensembles, she has been making waves since 2014 as “The Frugal Fashionista.” “I never intended for it to blow up,” she admitted. “I’m an actual brand influencer now. Companies like L’Oreal and Maybelline have called on me. But my focus is on body-positive blogging, which is where my niche is.” On this platform, Stanley is helping in another way. When asked what it feels like to create such an impact, not only on current and former students but as an internet influencer as well, she had this to say: “It’s very strange. There was a time when I was walking in the salon where I get my hair done; people started asking for my haircut. The media side of me was like, this is awesome, but I was also a little surprised. I was bullied when younger, and it’s strange suddenly being someone others wanted to emulate.” You can see Stanley on her site, frugalfashionistamag.com, take a media class, join the radio crew at South or attend the upcoming Focus Women’s Conference, where she will be speaking Oct. 19 on “The F Word: Why Feminism Isn’t a Dirty Word.” Details and tickets are available at focuswomensconference.com.

STYLE GARDENING Fall color in South Alabama? BY JUDY STOUT, MOBILE COUNTY MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Photos | Judy Stout • Ginkgo/maidenhair tree (Ginkgo biloba) gold, yellow; slow growing, long lived, drought tolerant; • Black gum/Tupelo gum (Nyssa sylvatica) red, maroon; prefers moist acid soils and tolerates wet areas; • Sweet gum (Liquidambar styraciflua) yellow, red, maroon; messy seed heads, but good for crafts and decorations! • Sourwood (Oxydendron arboretum) yellow, red, purple. For a smaller area you might use: Florida maple are two of the many options gardeners in South Alabama have when looking to bring fall color to the landscape. Q: Friends and I have had occasion to travel the Appalachians and New England to experience the glorious colors as leaves change in the fall. Is it possible to design my plantings to get a little of that color here in South Alabama? A: This is a perfect time of year to address that question, for several reasons. First, the downside: even if you selected the best trees and shrubs to get good fall color and planted them now, you would not see results this fall. However, fall is a perfect time to plant trees and shrubs, providing them the entire fall and winter to get their roots established and to prepare for growth in the spring. Also, now is the season to shop great plant sales in our area. Check out the Mobile Botanical Gardens and the Weeks Bay Reserve sales in October for the largest numbers and varieties and get your plants in the ground now! And, “yes!” we do have fall color here. It’s perhaps not as spectacular as along the East Coast, which has large vistas of rainbow colors. Ours is subtle and offers moments of awe and appreciation for those single specimens and smaller vignettes of color. Leaf color change occurs in deciduous trees and shrubs that shed their leaves each winter. As temperatures decline and daylight lessens, the plant can no longer manufacture enough food to support the upper parts and begins to lose its dominant green pigment, chlorophyll. Other pigments previously masked by chlorophyll become apparent, revealing their yellow, orange, red and purple colors as the leaves die and fall off. The remaining food is transported to the plant roots to support winter growth and prepare for spring regrowth of the leaves. The optimum conditions for this are sunny days, crisp nighttime temperatures and moderate rainfall. Some years conditions are just right, and color is great. In other, less-thanoptimum years, the leaves die quickly and fall to the ground with little or no noticeable color. There are many plants to choose from that grow well here and may offer the color changes you’re looking for. You can select trees or shrubs and plant individually or as clusters in the landscape. Recommended varieties are listed with possible leaf colors; intensity will vary with the cultivar selected and weather conditions. Larger trees might include: • Red maple (Acer rubrum) red; tolerates clayey soil, extreme heat and drought, bears red spring flowers before leaves; • Florida maple (Acer barbatum) yellow, gold, orange; • Bald cypress (Taxodium distichum) orange; • Pond cypress (T. ascendens) orange; • Pin oak (Quercus palustris) red; • Scarlet oak (Quercus coccinea) scarlet; • Japanese maple (Acer palmatum); “Bloodgood” red upright, silver bark and “Tamukeyama” red mounding are good varieties; • Crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica hybrids) yellow, red; mahogany peeling bark on “Natchez” cultivar; • Chinese pistache (Pistacia chinensis) orange, red; foot-long leaves with narrow leaflets; slow grower; drought tolerant but handles irrigation; • Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) yellow; cultivar “Forest Pansy,” red-purple; • Sumacs: staghorn (Rhus typhina), smooth (R. glabra), winged (R. copallinum) red, orange; red fruits for birds; • Sassafras (Sassafras albidum) yellow, orange, red, purple; prune as single tree or grow into a clump. Don’t forget shrubs, used either separately or as an understory to your trees: • Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) red; red berries for birds; • Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia) red, bronze, purple; dried seed heads persist; attractive peeling bark; • Dwarf fothergilla “Mount Airy” (Fothergilla gardenii) yellow, orange, scarlet; fragrant flowers; • Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), “Little Henry,” red, maroon. Other possibilities for color might be shrubs with amazing fall berries such as beautyberry (Callicarpa americana), which has abundant glossy, purple berries for birds; and red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia), with its glossy red berries. And what about a few spectacular grasses with fall color? Check out blue fescue (Festuca glauca) with its blue-gray leaves; purple love grass (Eragrostis spectabilis) with its airy, fuzzy, reddish-purple seed heads; crimson fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum) with plumelike, reddish seed heads; and pink muhly grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris) with its fuzzy, tall pink seed heads. Wow! We really do have the possibility of fall color. I can hardly wait for the plant sales and what your yard will look like this time next year. Plant, wait and enjoy. GARDENERS, CHECK THIS OUT: What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 10-11:45 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Poinsettias Speaker: John Olive, director, AU Ornamental Horticulture Research Center What: 26th annual Weeks Bay Native Plant Sale When: Oct. 11-14 (Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: Safe Harbor at Weeks Bay, across U.S. Highway 98 from Reserve Interpretive Center. Featured: Native trees, shrubs and perennials What: Mobile Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale When: Oct. 19-21 (Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Where: MBG MarketPlace, 5151 Museum Drive, Mobile Featured: Best plants for your Gulf Coast garden More info: MobileBotanicalGardens.org or call 251-342-0555. Master Gardener Helpline: 1-877-252-4769 or send your gardening questions to coastalalabamagardening@gmail.com. S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

STYLE HOROSCOPES FALL IS IN THE AIR Paid Advertisement ANSWERS FROM PAGE 38 44 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — You resolve to find a new hobby after your main source of entertainment becomes the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing. You celebrate the arrival of fall by planting some chrysanthemums. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — With LaddPeebles Stadium receiving nearly $1 million from the city budget next year, you wonder whether they will open a second register at the concession stands. You celebrate the arrival of fall by wearing some tall boots. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — Now than Bama Bayou is being redeveloped, you’ll have to find a new destination for viewing crumbling buildings and fetid water. You celebrate the arrival of fall by purchasing a cinnamon-scented decorative broom. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Your life will come full circle when you attend a Rob Schneider stand-up show and yell “you can do it!” You celebrate the arrival of fall by getting lost in a corn maze. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — You’ll be thrown out of the Gulf Coast Exploreum’s Animation Academy for creating a Ralph Bakshi-inspired X-rated cartoon featuring local nutria. You celebrate the arrival of fall by jumping in a big pile of leaves. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Reading about the state’s illogical school progress indicators, you’ll attempt to educate the leaders of tomorrow by handing them a Richard Dawkins book and teaching them agriculture. You celebrate the arrival of fall by strategically placing ornamental gourds around your house. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — Eager to improve both your football and mixed martial arts skills, you try out for Fred Riley’s team in the American South Football Alliance. You celebrate the arrival of fall by putting Christmas presents on layaway. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — In protests of the Fairhope City Council’s injunction against a referendum for a new form of government, you’ll hang your American flag upside down. You celebrate the arrival of fall by wearing a turtleneck in the privacy of your own home. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Having some basic competency in personal finance and a history of once renting an apartment, you’re qualified to be the next executive director of the Mobile Housing Board. You celebrate the arrival of fall by wishing it were winter. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — You’ll admit your plan to feed kids for free at O’Charley’s was just a cover to indulge in your favorite appetizer, overloaded potato skins. You celebrate the arrival of fall by planning 31 days of Halloween pranks. LEO (7/23-8/23) — Soliciting your plan to redevelop the Mobile Civic Center, you offer to build a 1:20 scale model of the city, which will be the safest, most familyand business-friendly scale model of a city by 2020. You celebrate the arrival of fall by rolling your car windows down. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — In support of the #metoo movement, you’ll shamelessly enjoy a Jell-O pudding pop in celebration of Bill Cosby’s prison sentence. You celebrate the arrival of fall by beginning to thaw out your Thanksgiving turkey.

STYLE BOOZIE Always take the Causeway L BY BOOZIE BEER NUES/SOCIAL BUTTERFLY et’s get the party started right! Let’s get this party started quickly!” Some wise souls once sang that. I think it was the C+C Music Factory, but I wouldn’t bet my favorite cat on it. Anyway, I’ve got some crazy sightings this week, from celebrity to really weird stuff on the Bayway. So as (maybe) the C+ C Music Factory advised, let’s get this fiesta started with a quickness. Anyway, the actor was eating dinner with his film crew, as they are about to start shooting a movie here in Mobile. We are told Henrie was very nice and even posed for photos. Things were sizzlin’ alright Last Thursday night, the “Young Lawyers” party was hosted by Cunningham Bounds at Ruth’s Chris, and the local legal community was all about it. MPD had to help manage the parking Another reason to always “Take the it was so crowded, and the attorneys were packed tighter than sardines in a can in the MiMo restauCauseway” rant world famous for its tasty steaks. Locals know to never, ever, ever take the There was lots of mingling and rubbing elbows Bayway. There are T-shirts proclaiming, “Take the even among those who are normally on opposite Causeway or the devil will get you” and Fairhope sides of the courtroom. I hear love may have even Brewing even has a “Take the Causeway” IPA. been in the air (at least after the event, accordThis sage advice is almost always wise, and usuing to our spy)? My spy was pretty vague but we ally because there is horrendous traffic, due to hear “Tinder” may have been involved and they wrecks and/or backups in the Wallace Tunnel. weren’t talking about the steaks, though of course But last weekend a photo started floating around social media of a very large, um, “personal they were indeed tender, buttery and delicious as always, I’m told. pleasure device” sitting in one of the emergency lanes on the Bayway. The device was one that Run, chug, run, chug … was shaped like a part of the male anatomy. I My spies said last Saturday’s beer run at think you know the one and get my drift. There Serda’s was a “smash”-ing success, which I asare so many questions here: Did this fly out of sume means they were smashed while running a window? If so, how does that even happen? I (and spying). But they did say there were “lots guess some things are better left unknown but of runners and no one puked.” Win-win! The probably yet another reason to always “Take the Oktoberfest celebration had good attendance and Causeway.” the spies gave it “two lederhosens up!” Is that wizard packing heat? Just in time for the upcoming October Halloween season, “there is a Wizard amongst us in Mobile.” Saturday night one of my spies was out for a romantic dinner at Dumbwaiter when she spotted none other than David Henrie. Henrie played Selena Gomez’s brother “Justin Russo” on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” among other TV roles. Henrie recently made news when he was arrested for carrying a loaded gun to LAX. He was detained at the airport (obviously) but apparently cleared things up. He later released a statement taking responsibility for the situation and apologizing to LAPD and TSA. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened,” it read. Apparently he legally owned the gun, but you know, they don’t let wizards (or actors) take guns (or wands or more than three ounces of liquid) on a plane, so there’s that. Reputation confirmed … New Orleans was taken over by locals for Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Tour” concert last Saturday night. T.Swift rocked the Superdome and broke records on Saturday with the highest attendance for a female artist. I think she probably needs to send a thank you note to Mobile for that, as half the city seemed to be there. Fans came to the concert in custom made T-shirts and elaborate outfits, and one lady wore a leather leotard and thigh-high boots. Imagine one local’s excitement as she got to hold Taylor’s hand briefly as Taylor did a walk on ground level in-between stages. I wonder if she will ever wash that hand again!?! Well kids, that’s all I got. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ Bayway weirdness lovin’, I will be there. Ciao! F U T U R E S H O C K S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

LAGNIAPPE LEGALS | 251.450-4466 | legals@lagniappemobile.com FORECLOSURES FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed from David F. Pruitt and Linda M. Pruitt, husband and wife to Michael Sharpe and Meridith Sharpe dated July 30, 2015, and Recorded in Book LR7289, Page 1459 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the October 3, 2018 at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 2, UNIT ONE OF DEER RUN ESTATES SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE 30, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. TOGETHER WITH A 30 FOOT NON EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER, ACROSS AND UPON A 30 FOOT WIDE STRIP OF LAND LYING IMMEDIATELY EAST OF THE ALABAMA-MISSISSIPPI STATE LINE AND RUNNING FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2, TOWNSHIP 5 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, SOUTWARDLY ALONG THE ALABAMA-MISSISSIPPI STATE LINE TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED HEREBY. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. David F. Pruitt and Linda M. Pruitt Mortgagee John T. Bender, Attorney McFadden, Lyon & Rouse, L.L.C. 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD September 12, 19, 26, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on August 15, 2016 by Judy A. Motes, as Grantee to Roberts Road Estates, Inc. an Alabama Corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7457, Page 1071, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Chunchula Sixty, LLC, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7465, Page 1050, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on October 24, 2018. Lot 2 as per plat of ROBERTS ROAD ESTATES, UNIT I as recorded in Map Book 123, Page 39, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Chunchula Sixty, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD September 19, 26, October 3, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on August 15, 2016 by Judy A. Motes, as Grantee to Roberts Road Estates, Inc. an Alabama Corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7457, Page 1078, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Chunchula Sixty, LLC, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7465, Page 1053, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on October 24, 2018. Lot 1 as per plat of ROBERTS ROAD ESTATES, UNIT I as recorded in Map Book 123, Page 39, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Chunchula Sixty, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD September 19, 26, October 3, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedric Morris, a married man to Century Bank dated October 6, 2015, and recorded in LR Book 7315, Page 690 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the October 17, 2018, at the front door of the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama, 205 Government Blvd Mobile, AL 36602, the following described real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage: LOT 105, GULF MANOR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 451-452 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFIC EOF THE JDUGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee. Century Bank Mortgagee Beth McFadden Rouse McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC 718 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD September 19, 26, October 3, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on April 27, 2018 by Ty Thi Nguyen, as Grantee to MJO, LLC., an Alabama limited liability company, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7631, Page 1442, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on October 31, 2018. Lots 17 & 18 as per plat of IRVINGTON PLACE as recorded in Map Book 137, Page 89, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. MJO, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 46 | L AG N I A P P E | S e p t e m b e r 2 6 , 2 0 1 8 - O c t o b e r 2 , 2 0 1 8 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on February 6, 2007 by Brian K. Degeer Sr. and Jessica L. Degeer, as Grantees to Iras Development Company Inc., an Alabama Corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 6144, Page 1956, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to EMON, LLC., which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book 7035, Page 73, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on October 31, 2018. Lot 97, as per plat of RAMSEY ESTATES, UNIT VI as recorded in Map Book 78, Page 19, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. EMON, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made by the herein referenced Grantee in the terms of that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on February 22, 2016 by Brad C. Billiot and Gina C. Billiot, as Grantees to Iras Development Company Inc., an Alabama Corporation, as Grantor which said Vendor’s Lien Deed was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Real Property Book LR7350, Page 1722, and said vendor’s lien having been last assigned to Iras Development Company Inc. Profit Sharing Plan, which assignment was recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County Alabama in Real Property Book LR7359, Page 837, and default continuing under said Vendor’s Lien Deed, by virtue of and pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the North entrance of the Courthouse of said County, located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama 36644, during the legal hours of sale, on October 31, 2018. Lot 3 as per plat of IRVINGTON OAKS ESTATES, UNIT I as recorded in Map Book 131, Page 68, Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying said Vendor’s Lien debt and costs of foreclosure. Iras Development Company Inc. Profit Sharing Plan Holder of said Vendor’s Lien. WILLIAM B. JACKSON, II STOKES & CLINTON, P.C. Attorneys for Lienholder Post Office Box 991801 Mobile, Alabama 36691 (251) 460-2400 Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 then think proper. Don Davis, Judge of Probate Attorney Name and Address: JON A. GREEN 711 DAUPHIN ST. MOBILE, AL 36602 Lagniappe HD September 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARIE THERESA PORTER AKA MARIE D. PORTER, Deceased Case No. 2018-1372 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 4th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. REGIONS BANK and GRACE REID as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of MARIE THERESA PORTER AKA MARIE D. PORTER, Deceased. Attorney of Record: LESLIE G. WEEKS Lagniappe HD September 12, 19, 26, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: THOMAS ALLEN HOFFMAN, Deceased Case No. 2018-1435 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ANGELA FERGUSON AKA ANGELA SAVELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of THOMAS ALLEN HOFFMAN, Deceased. Attorney of Record: PRO SE Lagniappe HD September 12, 19, 26, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: JIMMY WILBUR REEVES, Deceased Case No. 2018-1867 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JANIS W. REEVES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JIMMY WILBUR REEVES, Deceased. Attorney of Record: KEVIN D. GRAHAM, ESQ. 500 BOULEVARD PARK WEST MOBILE, AL 36609 Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: MARY VERN NELSON, Deceased Case No. 2018-1058 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. CHRISTINE TAYLOR GROVE as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY VERN NELSON, Deceased. Attorney of Record: MELISSA WETZEL Lagniappe HD September 12, 19, 26, 2018 NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING August 30, 2018 Case No. 2016-2151-2 In the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama Estate of BETTY O. BIGHAM, Deceased On to-wit the 8th day of October, 2018 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by JAMES K WELBORN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LAUREN SCHULTZ, ZACK SCHULTZ, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: ELIZABETH NOLETTO DOYLE, Deceased Case No. 2018-1839 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. SHERRY NOLETTO CHING as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH NOLETTO DOYLE, Deceased. Attorney of Record: JON A. GREEN Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: ARTHUR F. KERSTEN JR., Deceased Case No. 2018-0859 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JANICE WATSON KERSTEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ARTHUR F. KERSTEN JR., Deceased. Attorney of Record: PAGE ELLIS Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: JUNE DIANE PHILLIPS AKA JUNE CHADWICK PHILLIPS, Deceased Case No. 2018-1504 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. JENNIFER PHILLIPS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JUNE DIANE PHILLIPS AKA JUNE CHADWICK PHILLIPS, Deceased. Attorney of Record: HARWELL E. COALE Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: TAMI J. DAVENPORT, Deceased Case No. 2018-1835 Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 19th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. THOMAS B. DAVENPORT as Executor under the last will and testament of TAMI J. DAVENPORT, Deceased. Attorney of Record: DEENA R. TYLER Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: SARAH ANN RALEY Case No. 2017-1540 Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the named party on the 18th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. ROBERT E. RALEY, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of SARAH ANN RALEY, Deceased. Attorney of Record: LAURA E. LIVAUDAIS, Esq. D. BRIAN MURPHY Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Estate of: GEORGE WILBERT HAMILTON Case No. 2018-1571 Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of September, 2018 by the Honorable Don Davis, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred. DERREK HAMILTON as Administrator of the estate of GEORGE WILBERT HAMILTON, deceased. Attorney of Record: JOHN R PARKER, Esq. Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 2018 PUBLIC NOTICES NOTICE OF COMPLETION STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF BALDWIN In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that J. Hunt Enterprises General Contractors, LLC, has completed the contract: Demolition of Various School Buildings at Foley Middle and Fairhope Intermediate for the Baldwin County Board of Education. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee and Associates, Architecture and Interior Design. 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36508 J. Hunt Enterprises, General Contractors, LLC 4657 Gold Mine Rd. East, Mobile, AL 36619. Lagniappe HD September 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2018 STORAGE AUCTION In accordance with Alabama Law, notice is hereby given that StorageMax~University Self Storage, located at 684 University Blvd S. Mobile, AL. 36609 will conduct a public lien sale or dispose of the contents of the following units to pay rent and or other charges due. The sale will be held on