Lagniappe: August 15 - August 21, 2018  

2 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

WEEKLY ••••••••••••••••••••••••••• LAGNIAPPE AUGUST 8, 2018 - AUGUST 14, 2018 | www.lagniappemobile.com ASHLEY TRICE Co-publisher/Editor atrice@lagniappemobile.com ROB HOLBERT Co-publisher/Managing Editor rholbert@lagniappemobile.com GABRIEL TYNES Assistant Managing Editor gabe@lagniappemobile.com DALE LIESCH Reporter dale@lagniappemobile.com JASON JOHNSON Reporter jason@lagniappemobile.com KEVIN LEE Associate Editor/Arts Editor klee@lagniappemobile.com ANDY MACDONALD Cuisine Editor fatmansqueeze@comcast.net STEPHEN CENTANNI Music Editor scentanni@lagniappemobile.com STEPHANIE POE Copy Editor copy@lagniappemobile.com DANIEL ANDERSON Chief Photographer dan@danandersonphoto.com LAURA MATTEI Art Director www.laurarasmussen.com BROOKE O’DONNELL Advertising Sales Executive brooke@lagniappemobile.com BETH WOOLSEY Advertising Sales Executive bwilliams@lagniappemobile.com ALEEN MOMBERGER Advertising Sales Executive aleen@lagniappemobile.com DAVID GRAYSON Advertising Sales Executive david@lagniappemobile.com ROSS PRITCHARD Distribution Manager delivery@lagniappemobile.com JACKIE CRUTHIRDS Office Manager legals@lagniappemobile.com CONTRIBUTORS: J. Mark Bryant, Asia Frey, Brian Holbert, Randy Kennedy, John Mullen, Jeff Poor, Ron Sivak, Melissa Work ON THE COVER: LADD-PEEBLES STADIUM BY DANIEL ANDERSON / LAGNIAPPE POSTMASTER: Send address changes to P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Editorial, advertising and production offices are located at 704 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Mailing address is P.O. Box 3003 Mobile, AL 36652. Phone: 251.450.4466 Email: ashleytoland@lagniappemobile.com or rholbert@ lagniappemobile.com LAGNIAPPE is printed at Walton Press. All letters sent to Lagniappe are considered to be intended for publication. Member: Association of Alternative Newsweeklies and Alternative Weeklies Network All rights reserved. Something Extra Publishing, Inc. Nothing may be reprinted, photocopied or in any way reproduced without the expressed permission of the publishers. Individuals may take one copy of the paper free of charge from area businesses, racks or boxes. After that, papers are $3 per issue. Removal of more than one copy from these points constitutes theft. Violators are subject to prosecution. For Lagniappe home delivery visit www.lagniappemobile.com/lagniappehd 5 12 15 16 20 BAY BRIEFS A national organization has warned the Mobile County Public School System about prayers in mandatory meetings. COMMENTARY Fighting a war against warts. BUSINESS ESS: Burton Property Group recently announced it has completed an agreement to construct Continental Motors Group’s new corporate headquarters and CUISINE The celebrity chef is dead, long live the amateur. BEER Named for Alabama’s 53 miles of coastline, 1 percent of all sales of Red Clay Brewing’s 53 Kölsch will be donated to the Alabama Coastal Foundation. COVER The Mobile City Council is still negotiating a $10 million contribution to the University of South Alabama and the future of Ladd-Peebles Stadium. 24 22 ARTS Mobile’s Tennessee Street will be rechristened in honor of Rayfield Davis, a 53-year-old black Brookley Field worker murdered in 19 MUSIC 27 33 34 38 40 Papadosio, an exploratory progressive rock band whose profile has risen among EDM enthusiasts, brings music from its new album “Content King” to King” to Soul Kitchen. FILM Written by Tony Gilroy, who brought us the original Bourne trilogy, “Bourne trilogy, “Beirut” is well-written vehicle for a good actor in a beautifully shot and excellent locale. CALENDAR OF EVENTS Mobile Baykeeper’s Big Float, the Delta Explorer cruise through the Port of Mobile and the Saenger Theatre’s screening of “Wizard of Oz” highlight this week’s calendar of events! SPORTS Starting this season, the Sun Belt Conference will conduct its first-ever football championship game. GARDENING Insect superheroes, including assassin bugs, dragonflies and ladybugs, are here to save our gardens and crops. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 3

GOING POSTAL Had me in stitches Mr. Holbert: I just wanted to thank you for sharing your (although quite stressful at times) very amusing story with us (Damn the Torpedoes, Aug. 8). I can’t even remember the last time, if at all, I’ve quite literally cracked up laughing after every other line in an article, and in a library no less. I admire your initial peace treaty with your unwanted pests. I will tell you that is very commendable, as I too have taken that initial approach when one began to set up shop in the top corner outside my front door. But you’re absolutely right, when they start calling in the troops, war must be had. Again, I commend you for silent commitment to “live and let live,” proceeding with a silent, occasional war that involved your family as little as possible. But when things go too far, what must be done, must be done. I am sorry to hear about your gunshot of a sting, and here’s to wishing you the speediest of recoveries; hypochondria can oftentimes be the worst disease. I hope your humble abode and garage are now wasp-free, and although you may have had to relinquish your “wasp jelly” dreams, I believe the comforts of a hostility-free home may outweigh your “waspkeeper” dreams, just by an inch. Lastly, I just really wanted to thank you again for even releasing this story out into the universe. With everything negative going on in the world, it’s sharing stories like this that reminds you to lighten up, and to always look for the comedy amid any kind of tragedy we must endure. I’m sure at the time things had gotten quite serious for you, but imagining you swinging around a mop and broom while running on your treadmill in the garage is a hilarious image that I wish not to leave me any time soon. Your amused fellow wasp warrior, Javier “Luckii” Talbot Mobile Open letter to the Mobile City Council My family have been avid sport supporters of The University of South Alabama for more than 40 years. My parents, in-laws, wife and myself all attended USA and a few 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 have served on the Alumni Board as presidents. We have held season tickets in baseball, basketball and every season of football. Throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, USA basketball was played at the Mobile Civic Center. These games provided the largest crowds I have ever seen at USA basketball. The student attendance made up approximately 5 percent of total attendance. In 1998, the Mitchell family provided funding to build a new basketball arena on campus. This was hyped as great for recruiting, students and enticing the local community to attend. The average attendance posted last year was slightly over 2,000. I personally never went to a single game last year that had more than 1,000 fans in attendance. Also, there are numerous giveaways to lure fans in with hopes of return visits. Recruiting has not improved as a result of the oncampus facility as the Jaguars are ranked as one of the worst teams in the Sun Belt Conference every year. Finally, student attendance is nonexistent. With homecoming occurring during football games now, the students never turn out for a single game. From 1996 until 2005, the baseball program received generous donations from both Jon Lieber and Luis Gonzales in order to enhance the facilities and entice recruits while impressing baseball fans and enticing crowds. The baseball program has always been a middle-of-the-pack team, and these improvements, while needed, have not enhanced the level of play or recruiting. The attendance for typical USA baseball games is right around 1,000 fans. The student attendance, as in basketball, is dismal. Again, the on-campus experience does not seem to make a difference in recruiting, attendance, or student participation. Turning to football, in the five seasons the Jaguars have been in Football Bowl Subdivision, we’ve played 31 home games and have only drawn 20,000-plus fans four times while drawing fewer than 12,000 fans another four times. The only times attendance surpassed 20,000 since joining FBS were at our two home games against North Carolina State and Mississippi State and in two of their three home games against our biggest rival, Troy, which always travels well. Two of our four sub-12,000-fan games came in the weekend following those large crowds. Actually, the fifthbest-attended regular season football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during USA’s FBS tenure has been the 5th Quarter Classic, an HBCU matchup between Tuskegee and Florida A&M in front of a paid attendance of 19,223. This is a clear sign that Mobilians are interested in supporting football, and not just USA football. Also, note that the student attendance, while considerably larger for football than any other sport, is roughly less than 10 percent of the ticket sales. The student involvement will not increase with an on-campus facility, but could with other options. I would prefer USA utilize the existing land where Gulf Pines golf course once stood (the USA Foundation’s “Brookley by the Bay” property). This area would afford the city of Mobile and USA to jointly build a beautiful facility that would entice bowl games, all-star games, keep the senior bowl and provide USA with a unique experience of a waterfront stadium with ample room for tailgating and parking. Locating a stadium on Old Bayfront Drive affords a great location in proximity to the Eastern Shore as well as West Mobile. It is seconds from I-10 and has entrances on Michigan Avenue as well as Broad Street. This location would allow USA to showcase a stadium that is like no other in the Sun Belt Conference. Keep in mind that schools in other conferences, including the power five, do not have on-campus stadiums. These schools are the universities of Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Miami (Florida), UCLA, Texas-San Antonio, Hawaii, South Florida, UNLV, Temple, Washington, Colorado State, North Carolina State, San Diego State, Tulane, Alabama-Birmingham, Baylor, Kent State, Memphis, South Carolina, Navy, Northwestern, Oregon and San Jose State. Seven of these school’s stadiums are a farther distance from campus than Ladd Stadium. Kevin Ferguson Mobile

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY ‘Fire and brimstone’ PRAYER AT MCPSS EVENT DRAWS CRITICISM, PRAISE A BY JASON JOHNSON nationwide secular group is asking the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) to cease opening public meetings with prayer after an employee complained about a lengthy invocation given at a mandatory event for staff members. The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that styles itself as a defender of “the separation of state and church,” wrote administrators at MCPSS last week regarding a Teacher Institute event held at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center Aug. 2. The institute featured many speakers, including MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill, but FFRF contends the nearly four-minute invocation given by Pastor Vint Norris from Orchard Assembly of God Church in Semmes was more of “a sermon” than an opening prayer. “Prayer at government-sponsored events is unnecessary, inappropriate and divisive,” the letter to MCPSS reads. “While individuals are certainly free to pray privately or to worship on their own time in their own way, calling upon MCPSS employees to participate in prayer is coercive and beyond the scope of a secular employer.” Norris, who is the Christian education director for the Alabama District of the Assembly of God, was one of the first speakers at the event. However, FFRF characterized his statements as a “fire and brimstone” prayer. One portion of the invocation did seem to reference Satan, when Norris said “may every plan of the evil one be clearly seen and thrown aside.” The majority of Norris’ prayer focused on the role teachers play in the lives of their students, though he did frame those ideas around Christian beliefs. “Help us to see the heart of what’s causing trouble and to reach the lost and the perishing. To reach down deep down in their hearts, dear God, and pull out who you created them to be,” Norris said, his arms raised in prayer. “I pray that you use every person in this room as an instrument to pour out the anointing of the word of the living God to every student, father God.” A larger excerpt from Norris’ prayer can be read at lagniappemobile.com. The event was attended by more than 6,000 administrators, teachers and support staff, and while it was mandatory, many in attendance appeared to enjoy the event, including Norris’ prayer. He received a lengthy standing ovation once he finished speaking. On social media, several staff members also singled out Norris’ comments as a personal highlight of the event. One teacher, who did not respond to Lagniappe’s request seeking comment, wrote on Facebook that Norris’ invocation was “powerful.” “If you didn’t feel something, then you don’t have a pulse. Every employee in MCPSS was prayed over today. Every student in MCPSS was prayed over today,” she wrote. “We had church today, people, and I have never been more excited about a school year.” Rena Phillips, an MCPSS spokeswoman, said the Teacher Institute and its theme, “Stand up for MCPSS,” were meant to “get teachers and other employees excited about the upcoming year.” She also said Norris’ comments only took up three minutes of the three-hour event. “Mr. Threadgill has received more than 600 emails from employees who thanked him for the event and who said it was wonderful, and I have heard from probably 100 employees who thought it was a great and positive way to start the school year,” Philips said. “If the prayer offended anyone, we apologize. In Alabama, many public meetings begin with a prayer, including school board, city council and county commission meetings.” It’s unclear how, or if, MCPSS will address the concerns raised by FFRF, a group that has contacted MCPSS three times since October 2017 over what it alleges to be unconstitutional violations of the separation clause in the First Amendment. Just last week, the foundation received a response from MCPSS related to its concerns over “unconstitutional religious promotion” in the Davidson High School football program. That issue, outlined in a letter to school officials in May, stemmed from comments made in defense of embattled Davidson coach Fred Riley. Riley was placed on administrative leave last week amid a lawsuit accusing him of allowing a violent culture among his players. While it now involves three families, the lawsuit began with the April 27 assault of former Davidson quarterback Rodney Kim Jr., who sustained a broken arm after nearly a dozen of his teammates punched, kicked and jumped on him in a locker room brawl captured on video. Dennis Hayford, area director of the Southern Alabama Fellowship of Christian Athletes, wrote a lengthy op-ed in defense of Riley in May, claiming he’d served as Davidson’s chaplain under Riley’s leadership and was given “unrestricted access to practices, team meetings, coaches’ meetings and travel to and from games.” That was a concern for FFRF, which contended that MCPSS “cannot allow non-school adults access to the children in its charge, and it certainly cannot grant that access to ministers seeking to grow and target their religious ministries using students.” The FFRF letter suggested that and other efforts Riley made to spread his religious views were “a violation of both students’ and parents’ rights” and “grounds for dismissal.” While it’s assumed Riley was suspended in connection to the assault some of his players have already pleaded guilty to, MCPSS has yet to give any official reason for his leave of absence. According to Chris Line, a legal fellow with FFRF, an MCPSS attorney responded to the foundation’s complaints about Riley’s promotion of religion the day after he was placed on leave, writing: “Please be advised that the administration has addressed this issue.” “He didn’t elaborate on what actions the administration has taken to address the matter, but we are aware Riley was recently put on administrative leave,” Line told Lagniappe. “We’re hopeful the new coach will not use his position to advance and promote his religious views to players.” Last October, FFRF also called on MCPSS to stop broadcasting prayers over the loudspeaker before football games and, according to Line, that matter has since been “resolved.” A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Legal remedy JUDGE TO RULE ON LAWSUIT OVER COUNCIL PRESIDENCY A BY DALE LIESCH 6 | L AG N I A P P E | August 15, 2018 - August 21, 2018 Smith, there were no standing council committees. She said this has prevented her from speaking directly to councilors on a number of issues, including school children walking past her shop and forcing her to alter her hours. “When I contact the public safety committee, they pass the phone and pass the phone,” she said. “I have immediate issues and the committees don’t exist.” As the “legislative arm” of the city, Cochran said, the council does not direct the “day-to-day operations” of the city. “That’s handled by the mayor,” she said. Richardson argued that the committee could better communicate issues to the public. “Committees can get information more quickly,” he said. “This is not in the citizens’ best interests.” Mobile tattoo artist Chassity Ebbole filed a lawsuit to compel the Mobile City Council to name During last week’s pre-conference meeting, Manzie Fred Richardson (pictured) as president. handed out standing-committee assignments, a move Ebbopresident should require a five-vote majority. She has said the rule le said was due to the legal action. Cochran told Smith the was put in place to protect minority participation. committee issue had been resolved because the law establishing Smith told Ebbole and Cochran that without proper “subject the city’s current form of government allows the acting president matter jurisdiction,” he couldn’t rule one way or the other. So, he — in this case, Manzie — to handle committee appointments. would first need to determine if the suit was appropriate for court. In Manzie’s absence, council meetings have been managed by On Monday, the city filed a motion to dismiss, noting “to have City Clerk Lisa Lambert and Councilman John Williams. Ebbole standing the plaintiff must allege a real, tangible legal interest in the argued that having different people chair the meetings makes the subject matter of the lawsuit, and must also have suffered an injury council appear “really dysfunctional.” in fact to a legally protected right. Moreover, standing must exist at The parties disagree on whether the vote was legal. Cochran the commencement of the litigation because the trial court acquires argued the Zoghby Act requires a five-vote supermajority to elect no subject matter jurisdiction until standing is established.” officers. The bill’s co-author Mary Zoghby agrees. However, The city’s draft order also claims, “The complaint does not Ebbole argued that Cochran was hired by a 4-3 majority and so allege any facts that demonstrate an injury in fact to a legally the leadership vote should be handled the same way. protected right. It alleges only that [the] Plaintiff is a ‘resident and Richardson and Ebbole also told Smith the supermajority only concerned citizen of Mobile’ who has been deprived of ‘effecapplies to regular City Council meetings on Tuesdays and not durtive governance’ by the Mobile City Council’s failure to elect a ing the organizational meeting held once per term on a Monday. Council President.” Zoghby has previously stated that a vote for president and vice Ebbole had not filed a response by press time. Photo | Lagniappe Mobile County Circuit Court judge will soon decide if a lawsuit putting Mobile City Councilors at odds will be able to proceed. After listening to arguments from both sides at a hearing Friday, Aug. 10, Judge Robert Smith is giving the parties a week to file any additional motions before ruling on whether tattoo artist Chassity Ebbole and City Councilman Fred Richardson have proper legal standing to bring a suit against the city and the rest of the City Council for failing to elect a full-time president. Council attorney Wanda Cochran argued that Ebbole’s standing as a taxpayer and “concerned citizen” did not provide enough of a legal injury to require the court to intervene. The debate over who should ascend to the position of president has been a matter of interest since the council’s organizational meeting at the beginning of the term in late 2017. At the meeting, Richardson received four votes and former president Gina Gregory received three. In previous terms, councilors met in a closed-door meeting to decide who would be the officers before coming to the public meeting and making the decision unanimous. Legal questions surrounding that traditional closed-door meeting forced councilors to take the first officer vote in a public meeting in November. Councilman Levon Manzie was unanimously elected vice president. There have been several attempts since that November meeting to strike a deal on council leadership, but all have fallen apart. Two factions on the council still disagree over who should be president and vice president. During the interim Manzie, the vice president, has served as acting president. Ebbole, representing herself in the suit, argued that her business, L.A. Body Art, was harmed by the council’s inaction. She amended her initial complaint to reflect this. Cochran argued that Supreme Court precedent states that an amended complaint cannot be used to determine standing. Because there is no current council president, Ebbole told

BAYBRIEF |DAPHNE Daphne Court battle CONTROVERSIAL DEVELOPMENT GOING BACK TO DAPHNE COUNCIL BY JOHN MULLEN O pponents of a planned unit development (PUD) in Old Town Daphne say they are growing weary of the battle but hope to see success in one more round — the only one that counts. “We were burned out on it but we were very happy to have won in front of the Planning Commission,” resident Sandy Robinson said. “The only fight you’ve got to win is the City Council fight.” The first round of that battle will be at the Sept. 17 council meeting, Planning Director Adrienne Jones said. On July 24 the commission recommended the City Council reject the PUD in a 6-1 vote. “Since the item was tabled in June and taken up in July, the Planning Commission has had two public hearings,” Jones said. “The council must hold a public hearing prior to making its decision.” The discussion on this one issue was an hour long, Jones said, and five motions were made before a second could be secured. This will be the second time this PUD will have reached the council. In March, council members told developer Craig Dyas the plan he submitted would certainly fail. If that had happened he would have had to wait a year to resubmit it. If he withdrew the plan and worked to address concerns of residents, he could submit a new plan at any time. He withdrew. Dyas is seeking a PUD for a parcel of land he wants to build on that stretches from U.S. Route 98 on the east to the end of Daphne Court on the west. Downtown residents are most concerned with the westernmost 1.8 acres that abut the quaint Daphne Court neighborhood and connect with Main Street and the rest of downtown. “The problem with the plan as currently submitted is it’s way, way out of character as far as lot size, lot width, setbacks and that sort of thing,” Robinson said. “Daphne Court, which it would attach to, those lots are 72 feet wide and he wants to put in lots that are either 32 feet or 40 feet wide. He wants to put in eight and the current zoning would let him put in six.” Residents won the big one, thwarting an initial effort to connect Daphne Court to U.S. 98 and the main part of Dyas’ PUD, a 38-townhome and mixed-use development behind the businesses at the northwest corner of U.S. 98 and Halls Lane. “There was a discussion about whether the Planning Commission could recommend that the PUD be approved on the townhome part but not on the 1.8 acres,” Robinson said. “Ultimately the lawyer said no, you have to vote up or down on what you’re submitting.” The final version has Daphne Court extending into the 1.8-acre parcel with eight new residences built there with no access through to U.S. 98. BAYBRIEF |ELECTION 2018 Long odds DOUG JONES HELPS FUNDRAISER FOR BALDWIN’S JASON FISHER BY JOHN MULLEN D istrict 32 State Senate candidate Jason Fisher knows a little about long odds. On Nov. 6 he’ll face Republican Chris Elliott, who has raised more than half a million dollars to Fisher’s $20,000 or so. Baldwin County Democrats hosted a fundraiser for Fisher at LuLu’s on Aug. 9 with the keynote speaker recently elected U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Fisher told two personal stories to underscore how he’s faced long odds before. His daughter was born prematurely and spent more than 130 days in intensive care. Two years later his wife later died of a rare complication. He told the crowd his daughter, now 9, had a disease so rare it occurs in one of every 55,000 live births. Doctors said his wife’s illness leading to a fatality happens in one out of every one million cases. “When somebody tells me ‘ah that’s a long shot for a Democrat from Baldwin County to be elected to the State Senate’ I kind of chuckle,” Fisher said. “I say I know a little bit about long odds and I’m up to that challenge.” During his speech and plea for contributions to Fisher’s campaign, Jones told the crowd how it feels just going to work every day knowing he is representing the reddest Republican state in the country as a blue Democrat, a feeling he wants Fisher to experience. “Without you, all of you, I wouldn’t be able to get up in the morning during the week and walk to the Russell Senate Office Building and walk past this big brass sign outside a big door that says ‘Doug Jones, Senator, Alabama,’” Jones the crowd in Gulf Shores. “You could tell a difference in the United States Senate when all of a sudden there was a Democrat from Alabama,” Jones said. “Let me tell you something. In Montgomery, Alabama, you’re going to be able to tell one hell of a difference when there’s a Democrat from Baldwin County walking in that State Senate.” About 200 Democrats showed up at LuLu’s to raise money for Fisher. Of the money he has raised, Fisher had a balance of about $4,100 on July 31. The Aug. 9 contributions aren’t included. That’s a far cry from the $530,000 raised by Elliott. He has spent $521,000 of that total and had about $9,100 in his campaign chest on July 31. Between June 1 and July 29 Elliott raised more than $200,000 in contributions from several political action committees. Jones implored the crowd at LuLu’s to contribute to Fisher’s campaign in the face of this daunting deficit. “He’s going to have to have your help,” Jones said. “Not just to knock on doors and put signs out like you did for me but to write those checks. There’s lots of competition for those dollars. He needs you to dig down and when I mean dig down and dig deeper because these races and state senate races are expensive.” A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY To the wire JUDGES CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS TO ADDRESS FUNDING SHORTFALL I BY JASON JOHNSON f the Legislature can’t find a way to increase the funding for state courts in the next legislative session, judges may attempt a lawsuit to force their hand. Either way, the financial troubles for Alabama’s judiciary will likely be coming to a head in 2019. Since May, the 13th Judicial Circuit in Mobile County has had to reduce services and lay off employees to keep its doors open in the face of a continued funding shortfall at the state level, and things are only expected to get worse when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Thanks in part to the efforts of Mobile County’s legislative delegation, Alabama’s 2018 budget included a $2.5 million increase for the state judicial system. But despite what some in Mobile had hoped, none of those additional dollars wound up coming directly to local courts. However, with a new chief justice atop Alabama’s Unified Judicial System and an election year in the rearview mirror, Mobile County’s Presiding Circuit Judge John Lockett is hopeful state legislators will make an increase in court funding a top priority next year. Lockett said “local court cost bills, a state funding increase and litigation” would all be on the table going forward. As a co-equal branch of government, the judiciary could consider legal action against the state to secure the funding needed to perform its constitutional duties. Lockett told Lagniappe he’s not sure a legal fight is necessary just yet, though, and even if a lawsuit were filed today, it would take longer to resolve than a legislative solution. “Frankly, now that there’s a change in leadership, both candidates [for chief justice] have indicated their first goal is going to be supporting the trial courts,” Lockett said. “I’ve also spoken with one candidate who basically said he has no problems pursuing litigation if it’s needed. It’s an arrow in the quiver if other things don’t work out.” If a lawsuit to secure court funding is “an arrow in the quiver,” 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 it’s one first-term Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson has been sharpening for some time. While it hasn’t been widely supported, Patterson has already drafted a lawsuit he describes as “a strike” that could let local courts adequately fund themselves. Alabama’s Legislature depends on the state courts for funding because court fees, which have been increased incrementally over the years, generate millions for the state general fund. There are roughly 40 statewide filing fees, but there are also fees at the local level, including five collected in Mobile County. They can range anywhere from 25 cents to $300. Alabama courts collected $166 million in 2011, but more than 40 percent of that went to noncourt functions. Locally, Mobile County courts collected and disbursed more than $7 million to noncourt functions in 2016, including $4.5 million that went directly to the state general fund. Yet, the same courts needed $400,000 from the Mobile County Commission less than a year ago to keep from reducing services. By the end of September, the circuit will have limited its service hours, reduced the number of weeks available for jury trials and laid off more than a dozen employees. The circuit clerk’s office was understaffed by as many as 19 employees before any of those layoffs occured. Patterson said he’s considering a lawsuit because he doesn’t believe money intended to fund the judicial system should be subsidizing other state functions when state courts are already struggling to perform their basic constitutional duties. He said the Legislature has been using court costs “basically as a tax,” but one that doesn’t affect most people until they need to access Alabama’s judicial system. “They want to say ‘no new taxes,’ yet they’ve turned us into a funding source for the state of Alabama,” he said. “Of the money we collected last year, $40,000 went to paint the American Village at Montevallo. I think before we paint the American Village, we ought to make sure Mrs. Jane Doe can get in front of a judge to get a protection-from-abuse order.” Put simply, Patterson’s lawsuit would sue Mobile County Court Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer in an attempt to enjoin her from sending fees collected locally to the state until adequate funding for the local court system has been secured. Schwarzauer declined to comment on the proposed lawsuit but said she is aware of it and other possible efforts to address local judicial funding. Exactly which judge would hear a case like that hasn’t been sorted out. Patterson said most of the judges on the local bench weren’t interested, but he doesn’t believe it would present a conflict of interest because the clerk’s office doesn’t work for judges — it works with them. “This isn’t to save lawyers a fee during litigation or to make sure I’ve got somebody reading briefs for me. It’s because the clerk’s office is simply undermanned,” Patterson said. “We can’t effectively handle what we’re asked to do, and you can feel it every day.” He said inefficiencies in the courts often end up costing the public, adding that one of his recent criminal cases was delayed because the Alabama Department of Corrections didn’t receive an order requesting a prisoner transfer. Because the other defendants were represented by public defenders, he said the state was likely billed for a hearing that didn’t happen. Patterson, who was elected in 2016 as a bit of a political outsider, said he’d file his lawsuit today but was asked to hold off to give legislators another shot at addressing judicial funding. Still, he’s not as hopeful as Lockett is about a resolution during the 2019 regular session. “I think they’re reaching out to other people now to make sure they understand this is critical, but they also need to know that some of us are ready to take action if they don’t,” he said. “A circuit judge could absolutely rule this unconstitutional. The problem is, it’s policial and you put a target on your back, but I don’t think of things politically. If this makes me a one-term judge, so be it. I’ll go down in flames.”

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE COUNTY Who ya gonna call? COUNTY PREPARES FOR REDUCTION IN CITY FIRE, MEDICAL SERVICE T BY JASON JOHNSON he city of Mobile is set to roll back fire and rescue services for some areas outside of its corporate limits, but county officials say residents in the affected areas shouldn’t be concerned. As of Sept. 1, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department expects to no longer respond to fire service calls in the Theodore and Tillmans Corner areas or emergency medical calls anywhere within the police jurisdiction extending three miles beyond the city limits. Going forward, the Theodore Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and the Mobile County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) will respond to calls in those respective areas. The planned reduction in services is part of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s ongoing effort to improve Mobile’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating. Some insurance companies use those ratings, which range from 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, when setting premiums for their customers. Mobile currently has an ISO-3 rating, but Stimpson’s administration has suggested eliminating the lengthy response times in Mobile’s outskirts could improve the rating to ISO-1 over time, while improving response times in the county and within the corporate limits because of the resources it would free up. When addressing the Mobile County Commission last week, MFRD Chief of Operations Doug Cooper said the change would benefit residents in both areas. “The driving force behind this is to provide better services to the citizens of the city, but we also want to do justice to the people that live in the county, and the current model wasn’t serving their needs or the city’s needs because our units are not positioned to cover those areas,” Cooper said. “Our response times out there were pretty abysmal because we were driving past a Theodore fire station to get to a call or sending an ambulance from midtown when Mobile County EMS has a unit a block away. But they weren’t getting the calls. We were.” Cooper said MRFD will also be maintaining mutual budget increase next year.” While the change may cost the county more down the road, Carl said he believes it will mean an improvement in services for residents in the city and county. GUS Board dissolved Commissioners voted unanimously this week to dissolve a county board that’s done little more than assist with permitting and maintain a large swath of rural land for years. aid agreements with Theodore’s fire department and After dodging a similar attempt to dissolve in 2015, the Mobile County Governmental Mobile County EMS to send backup resources whenever Utilities Services (GUS) Board is no more. either agency requests them. The city is also helping the The GUS Board was created in 1995 to oversee the development of a sewer treatfire department get the training, recruiting and equipment ment plant on 2,000 acres of land in southern Mobile County, but stuck around even it needs to make the transition. after plans for the plant fell through. Maintaining the property became one of its main The tentative date for the transition is Sept. 1, but tasks, though it has also assisted with some economic development efforts. Mobile Director of Public Safety James Barber said a County Administrator John Pafenbach said last week the board members “basically few details are still being ironed out with the Mobile meet once a month and authorize the payment of one or two bills, and it would be just County Communications District (MCCD) to ensure 911 as well if the county did it.” calls will be routed to the proper agencies and the switch There was no debate about dissolving the board, but a two-year old agreement with wouldn’t occur until those issues are resolved. the MCCD did threaten to delay the action. During the commission’s work sessions on While the fire department in Theodore is run by volun- Aug. 9, President Connie Hudson said some on the board didn’t want to dissolve it until teers, its operations still cost money, and what the city’s MCCD made good on a four-year-old promise. saving by reducing the number of calls it answers in the “I spoke with my representative and he feels that some contractual obligations have area could have to be picked up by the Mobile County not yet been met between the GUS Board and [MCCD] and he feels uncomfortable, Water Sewer and Fire Protection Authority, which overat this point, dissolving this board until some of these loose ends have come to some sees water, sewer and fire services in the area. sort of agreed-to conclusions,” she said. “I don’t disagree. If [MCCD] agreed to certain The agency currently charges monthly fees of $2 to things, those issues need to be handled.” customers within the fire service area of the Theodore Hudson was referring to an agreement the two entities inked in 2014 for the MCCD VFD and $1 for those who live outside of the area. to trade the GUS Board 13 of its new public safety radios (with an estimated total value It’s unclear whether or not the fee structure will have of $68,000) for the continued use of a small piece of the GUS Board’s property needed to change, but County Commissioner Jerry Carl, whose to access one the radio towers used in the local 911 system. district includes Theodore, said the water authority does At the time, MCCD attorney Jeff Hartley suggested it might be “beyond of the plan to cover the cost of “beefing up the fire department scope” of MCCD’s authority to redirect tax dollars collected for the 911 system to buy with equipment and supplies” along with assistance from new radios for civilians or nonemergency municipal employees. the city of Mobile. It’s an issue Hartley and attorneys for the county have been back and forth on for the At the same time, the city’s decision to end medibetter part of two years but one that seemed to have been resolved in time for the GUS cal calls within its police jurisdiction is already having Board to be dissolved Aug. 13. a financial impact on the county. While the Mobile MCCD Director Charlie McNichol told Lagniappe Friday “the radios have been County EMS is a standalone nonprofit, its expenses are delivered to the county administrator’s office” but there were still ongoing discussions subsidized by the Mobile County Commission because about “exactly how the radios will be used.” it provides services to rural areas other private operators Days later, the county’s environmental services division — formerly a part of its endon’t serve. gineering department — confirmed the radios will be used by engineering department “That’s where our costs will come into play, though employees during official states of emergency. we’re not exactly sure of what those costs will be,” Carl In those situations, the radios would allow them to communicate directly with first told Lagniappe. “We’re still debating those costs with responders on the MCCD’s new, $40 million radio network. Under normal circumEMS. I believe they’ve already got three trucks to cover stances, those employees would use the county’s older radio system, which the MCCD the increased volume, and they’ve approached us about a used from the late 1980s until last year. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

10 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Pedal power LIMEBIKE FLIPS THE KICKSTAND ON MOBILE BY DALE LIESCH L imeBike is bringing its app-based, dockless bike sharing system to Mobile starting Wednesday, Aug. 15. The California company announced in March its intention to develop a market in the Port City and now its green pedal bicycles have arrived, just in time for move-in day at the University of South Alabama (USA). The plan is to provide bikes near the USA campus for students as well as in other areas of the city for any residents or visitors who would like to use them. Mayor Sandy Stimpson sees the bikes as having a positive impact, both at the campus and downtown. “I think every thriving city should offer bicycles for transportation,” Stimpson said this week. “It helps us adapt to more mobility.” The new alternate form of transportation comes at no cost to the city. LimeBike is currently in 45 other cities. LimeBike is unusual compared to other bike sharing services in that it’s dockless, according to Todd O’Boyle, LimeBike’s director of strategic development. The service is completely app-based. Anyone who would like to use a LimeBike can simply pull up the app on a smartphone and scan the code on the back wheel base to unlock it. From there, rides are $1 for every 30 minutes or 50 cents for USA students. Because there’s no docking station, the bikes can go wherever a rider wants and there’s no need to find a specific place to park them. The bikes could serve as another form of transportation for residents looking to get to work. Stimpson’s office suggested it could help fill some gaps left by the city’s WAVE bus service. In 2016, the Mobile City Council approved a recommendation from WAVE transit to cut most of the bus routes outside the city limits. The city was paying the lion’s share of the cost to run the buses, with federal money also being put forth. WAVE routes now terminate at a federally funded transportation plaza in Prichard and no longer serve Chickasaw, Eight Mile or Tillman’s Corner. The city recently switched its bus management company from McDonald Transit to Ohio-based First Transit. The council approved the $396,215 three-year contract, which allows First Transit to take over the management of WAVE. The contract was the least expensive of three options, and officials were excited about reports the service would be more efficient than its predecessor, McDonald Transit. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES The big stadium picture isn’t good ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM WE’LL SOON HAVE AN EMPTY BASEBALL STADIUM TO GO ALONG WITH AN ANCIENT CIVIC CENTER THAT’S ALREADY NARROWLY DODGED THE WRECKING BALL ONCE. ” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | August 15, 2018 - August 21, 2018 to give USA the money. Behind the scenes, the City Council is still talking about a big, new renewal plan for both the Hillsdale and Maysville parts of town as a way of swaying enough recalcitrant councilors and keeping Ladd. But the idea of dumping money into a 70-year-old stadium so it can ultimately end up as a 40,000-seat high school stadium makes about as much sense as hiring Omarosa as an adviser. Maysville and the city would be better served by a smaller, lowermaintenance stadium on the same spot. The Senior Bow and Dollar General Bowl are bound to make a beeline for USA once their stadium is finished. We have to think about the ultimate goal. Does it make any sense to have Ladd just sitting there getting older and more costly in order to host a few high school games? I know there are abstract ideas for other events, but they’ll need to be significant enough to justify needing that big a stadium. Meanwhile, we’ll soon have an empty baseball stadium to go along with an ancient civic center that’s already narrowly dodged the wrecking ball once. So by 2020, city leaders could be staring at a lightly used 72-year-old football stadium, a lightly used 56-year-old auditorium and a teamless 23-year-old baseball park. What I hope is that by 2020 visitors can drive through Mobile and see the clever ways we’ve repurposed these municipal albatrosses with an eye toward the future. THEGADFLY in 1992 for $214 million, it only lasted 25 years. It was blown up last November and the spot will become a 13acre green space. On the way out of town, I noticed the old Turner Field, onetime home of the Braves baseball team. The team built a $400 million stadium about 20 miles outside of town a few years ago and Turner — a spry 22 years old right now — was sold to Georgia State University for $30 million. Turner was built in 1996 for $209 million. All these stadium moves reminded me a bit of what’s going on in Mobile, albeit on a far larger scale. In the past 26 years, Atlanta has built two baseball stadiums and two football stadiums for a total cost of about $2.2 billion, if my math is correct. And then there’s another $30 million going to convert of one of those baseball stadiums for football. Meanwhile, in Mobile we’re struggling with a soon-to-be empty Hank Aaron Stadium, a 70-year-old Ladd-Peebles football stadium and a plan for a new 25,000-seat football stadium at the University of South Alabama. Perhaps this seems Podunk by comparison, but most cities struggle with stadium issues at one level or another. “The Hank” is just 21 years old and cost $8 million to build. Ladd was built back when you could still get a Coke for a nickel, so it’s hard to really compare costs, but it’s had about $10 million in renovations over the past 20 years. USA expects their new stadium to run about $72 million. We’re obviously not in the big leagues, relatively speaking, when it comes to sports facility costs. But that doesn’t mean how we spend our money isn’t important. Right now the big argument is about whether the city and county should each donate $10 million over 20 years to USA in order to help them build that new stadium. On the city’s part, that deal would come with a $2.5 million lump-sum kickback from USA, so the bottom line is only $7.5 million. Mayor Sandy Stimpson has made it clear he thinks this is the wisest deal for the city in terms of getting out of the stadium business, as he has expressed a desire to tear down Ladd and replace it with a less maintenance-heavy, smaller stadium for high school football. But that part of his plan is having a tough time getting around the end. Whether it’s nostalgia for Ladd, the desire of some to keep their fiefdom or the misguided notion that this ancient stadium is going to somehow compete to keep the Senior Bowl and Dollar General Bowl once USA’s stadium is complete, there is a sizeable group that wants to hold onto Ladd — in essence to make Mobile a two football stadium town. Personally I think the concept of giving USA $500,000 each year to help make the payment on the bond used to build the new stadium is unnecessary since they will almost certainly build it regardless. But the $2.5 million lump sum coming back makes the deal much more attractive to the mayor if he’s able to use it to reduce the city’s financial exposure from Ladd, which Stimpson says will cost the city tens of millions over the next 20 years. Keeping the stadium, however, doesn’t seem to accomplish that goal. There’s still a lot of wrangling going on, and as of Tuesday the votes weren’t there Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen L ast weekend I had the distinct pleasure of visiting Atlanta’s relatively new Mercedes-Benz Dome for the first time. My wife and I escorted a couple of 14-year-old “Swifties” to watch the second of Taylor Swift’s twonight “Reputation Tour” stand in the stadium where the next Super Bowl will be played. The place was packed and fortunately I wasn’t the only old man “dad dancing” along with the music. My daughter, Ursula, has made sure over the past several years that I’m intimately familiar with almost every song T-Swift has ever recorded. In addition to the $40 T-shirts, one of the main attractions for me was getting to check out Atlanta’s massive new football stadium, with its strange camera shutter hole in the roof ringed by a massive circular video screen. The place is big, for sure, but I’m not sure it’s quite on the same level as the Dallas Cowboys stadium, which has more of a strip club feel. Um, I mean from what I’ve been told about strip clubs. The big Benz still looks unfinished inside — lots of dangling electrical wires and exposed sewage pipes that don’t look so much industrial as they do redneck. But what do you expect for just $1.6 billion? Outside the stadium is a construction zone where its predecessor, the Georgia Dome, once stood. Built YOU CAN BET ON JUST ABOUT ANYTHING SPORTS-RELATED IN MISSISSIPPI NOW.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA A war to end all war(t)s ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM I am in the midst of an epic battle against an enemy that just will not die. Every time I think I have successfully eliminated this formidable foe, it returns, bigger and bolder, and with equally hideous and aggressive friends and relatives. I am in a war, my friends. A war with warts. Not my own, this time. No, these warts have set up shop on my 6-year-old daughter’s precious little hand. They have been there almost two years now. It started off with just one near her ring finger. That guy really must have thought he had found some prime real estate because he has subsequently shared this info with about four of his friends who also moved in, and they now have a sprawling community located in the valley stretching from her ring to middle finger. We tried all of the usual stuff — the liquid, the patches, even the “at-home freezing wand,” to no avail. My friends who have been on similar missions against this enemy have shared their battle plans. They suggested apple cider vinegar, essential oils, aloe and banana peels, among other things. Trust me, if we’ve heard about it, we’ve tried it. But her cruel warts just laugh at us, callously, like they don’t even care. “A banana peel, really? That’s cute,” I swear I heard one say. Another friend absolutely swore up and down by duct tape. Unfortunately, where it was located on her hand we couldn’t keep it on long enough to “duck it,” so we had to say, well, you know. So we headed to our pediatrician, who gave it a few freezes before sending us to our dermatologist, who did the same. Each time they froze it off, it came back more evil, and with friends. Our dermatologist referred to it as “the dreaded ring wart.” Dreadful, indeed. On our last visit to him, he said he wasn’t going to freeze it again and prescribed what he said was a “novel therapy” to eliminate this hideous wart family from her fingers, something called “squaric acid.” We have started the treatment, but I am not hopeful. These warts like their home and I don’t think they are going anywhere. I think one just bought a new flat-screen TV for football season. I mean, if you can’t obliterate them with an evil ice gun, is an ointment really going to do anything? Sigh. Unfortunately, I think she gets this honestly. I had a similarly stubborn wart on my thumb when I was about her age. My mom tried the full line of Compound W products, too. But when those didn’t work, she had another trick up her sleeve. One I unfortunately do not have. I know this is going to sound crazy. Because it is. I grew up in rural Clarke County. Even though I lived in the “city,” it was still the sticks. So when my wart wouldn’t go away, my mom took me out to an even more remote part of the county known as the Winn community to see a woman who could supposedly remove it. The lady, whose name was Mrs. Juanita, walked out and met us as we pulled up. She examined my wart with a careful eye and then walked around and looked at the rocks in her driveway, as if she was looking for something very specific. Unlike Bono, she finally found what she was looking for and called me over. To my surprise, this woman, who looked like a regular ol’ Southern grandma (because that’s exactly what she was), spit out a foamy glob of her saliva onto the rock and then rubbed it all over my wart. I really can’t remember if I was completely horrified by this or just thought an old woman spitting on a rock and then rubbing it on the human papillomavirus on my thumb seemed like business as usual. But in any case, I swear, the wart went away in a week or two. Apparently, Mrs. Juanita performed this “service” for many people in the area. As someone who absolutely does not believe in sorcery of any sorts, I now wonder what it was that made it go away. There has to be some science behind it. Was it the type of rock she chose? Was it some sort of antibody in her spit? Was it the combination of both? Was it just some sort of placebo effect? Who knows, but it worked. I wish I could take my daughter to Mrs. Juanita now, but she died a long time ago, and when you Google “wart charmers in Mobile, Alabama” nothing comes up. Go figure. However, if you look up all of the methods mountain folk and witch doctors have used over the centuries to treat these pesky little wartholes, you will most definitely want to throw up a little in your mouth. It seems people (mostly from Kentucky, Arkansas and Missouri) have a lot of different “remedies.” Apparently, you can steal your neighbor’s dishrag, rub it on the wart and bury it in the backyard. That seems easy enough, and legit! Better hide your wife, your kids, and your dishrags, neighbors! I’m coming! But they really seem fonder of dead things. One popular treatment method is to disembowel a frog and wrap its intestines around the wart. You can also murder a black cat and take it “freshly killed” to the cemetery and place it on the grave of someone who died the same day — the “more wicked the person, the better.” Um-kay. That seems like a lot of work! If slaughtering live animals is not your thing, no problem. Just go into the woods, find a decaying animal, remove one of its bones and rub it over the affected area. You may smell like a dead animal, but no more warts! Some believe if you take a dead person’s hand and rub it on the wart it will go away. And for those really “hungry” to rid themselves of these nuisances, the mountain folk say if you take a bite out of your wart, chew it up and swallow it and then spit back on what’s left, it will go away. Bon appetit! Somehow I feel like my 6-year-old isn’t really going to be into any of these methods. Wonder what is more expensive — dermatology or therapy bills? Sigh. Hopefully this squaric acid stuff will work. If not, the frog that lives in our mailbox better sleep with one eye open. Here, froggy, froggy, froggy. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Split up Mobile-Pensacola TV media market BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM A curious arrangement exists in South Alabama and Northwest Florida between the broadcast network affiliates serving what is known as the Mobile-Pensacola (Fort Walton Beach), AL-FL Designated Market Area (DMA). The Fox (Fox 10 WALA), NBC (WPMI 15) and CBS (WKRG 5) affiliates have local newscasts with a primary focus on southwest Alabama, and the ABC affiliate (WEAR 3) has a newscast focusing on everything in Northwest Florida (from the Okaloosa-Walton county line to the Alabama-Florida line). In theory, without this arrangement any of the TV affiliates would offer local TV newscasts responsible for covering everything from Destin, Florida, to Lucedale, Mississippi. That’s a lot of geography with some very distinct news needs. The various half-hour newscasts these stations air throughout the day likely do not reflect or capture these distinct needs. Apparently somewhere along the way, these four stations split it up. How they arrived at the current divisions is anybody’s guess. For a year and a half I telecommuted from the beaches of Destin. (It was awesome, but like many good things, ephemeral.) A mile to the east was the Okaloosa-Walton county line. If you lived on the west side of that line, your DMA was the Mobile-Pensacola market. (This was a benefit for me, as I was able to keep up with local Mobile politics 100 miles away from the city on my evening local news.) On the east side of that county line, your DMA was Panama City. At first glance, this may seem trivial. But one April afternoon, the National Weather Service warned of a waterspout in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast near the densely populated coastal county line. These waterspouts can easily become tornadoes that threaten public safety if they make landfall. Luckily this one did not. However, at the time, a search of the local broadcast TV channels where one might go to seek updates on weather yielded nothing. The waterspout was technically on the Walton County side of the county line, and thus television stations in Panama City were handling coverage and broadcasting to an audience 50 miles away from the potential danger. The hazard could have easily made landfall on the Okaloosa County side of the line and caught a lot of people flat-footed. Granted, usually in a situation like this, cable providers will offer channels from both DMAs. DirecTV, our provider at the time, for whatever reason did not. That was an eye-opening experience. While it was great for me to be far away in Florida but able to keep up with the Mobile City Council, most of the permanent residents in Destin, who couldn’t care less about Mobile politics, are underserved by this arrangement. What happens during a hurricane? Flood warning? A waterspout that does make landfall? Are people in at-risk situations living on a coastline best served by TV affiliates that have colluded to concoct an arrangement such as this? 14 | L AG N I A P P E | The answer is no. Even beyond public safety concerns, Mobile and Pensacola have very distinct needs. Politically, Pensacola has more in common with Miami than it has with Mobile. The same goes for the municipalities surrounding Pensacola. So what gives? Why does this forced marriage not have TV stations outright competing with each other for ratings by offering the best possible newscast for the entire market? Why and how were these artificially designated territories separated by a state line originally set up, WHAT HAPPENS DURING A HURRICANE? FLOOD WARNING? A WATERSPOUT THAT DOES MAKE LANDFALL? ARE PEOPLE IN AT-RISK SITUATIONS LIVING ON A COASTLINE BEST SERVED BY TV AFFILIATES THAT HAVE COLLUDED TO CONCOCT AN ARRANGEMENT SUCH AS THIS?” even though they’re in the same market? One possibility is to increase the size of the market. According to Nielsen, the Mobile-Pensacola market makes a decent showing, coming in at number 60 overall in the country. If Mobile and Pensacola were not lumped together, that ranking would be much lower. This ranking is important as it assigns the value of the advertising in that market. In a bigger market, a media outlet could charge more because more people might see a particular TV advertisement. For example, a 30-second TV spot is much more expensive on New York City’s ABC affiliate than it would be on Dothan’s ABC affiliate. If Mobile splits from Pensacola, what would happen? Perhaps Pensacola and Panama City (ranked 151st) would form a TV market. But then Mobile would certainly drop out of the top 100. The public’s best interests are not necessarily being served by a Mobile-Pensacola-Fort Walton Beach arrangement. However, the potential increased costs and lower revenue probably would not make this something to which the ownership of these TV stations would agree. There is also the question of Sinclair’s ownership of NBC affiliate WPMI (Mobile) and ABC affiliate WEAR (Pensacola). Should a single corporation own multiple outlets in a single market? (Sinclair has been targeted by left-wing forces given its alleged right-of-center leanings.) Mobile is fairly well served right now with the arrangement. Fox 10, WPMI and WKRG carry the weight of the local news coverage in an economic environment where media outlets often struggle. However, if Birmingham and Huntsville are able to sustain four channels without a bizarrely gerrymandered DMA, why can’t Mobile? August 15, 2018 - August 21, 2018

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Burton Property Group announces large project B BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM urton Property Group recently announced it has completed an agreement on a joint development project with Stonemont Financial Group to construct Continental Motors Group’s (CMG) corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley. “We are thrilled to be a part of the project team and the major progress this brings to the region,” Philip G. Burton, president and CEO of Burton Property Group, said. The new facility will consolidate operations for CMG from 11 buildings on 45 acres to two buildings situated on approximately 20 acres. The development is a strategic step by CMG to advance its manufacturing process. The total facility footprint will encompass some 275,000 square feet, with the majority of the site dedicated to engine and parts manufacturing. “We are pleased to be partnering with Continental Motors, Burton Property Group and Clayco on this missioncritical project,” Jeff Berryhill, principal of Stonemont Financial Group, said. Chicago-based Clayco Inc., the design-build firm contractor on the project, will begin construction immediately, according to a news release. “We look forward to partnering with Continental Motors Group on the design and construction of their new manufacturing facility,” said Anthony Johnson, Clayco executive vice president and shareholder. “Our commitment to Continental Motors is to collaborate closely with their team to create a manufacturing environment that optimizes their quality, safety and productivity.” The total project is expected to take 11 months, plus another year to fully move in. Once completed, the facility will consolidate all of CMG’s United States manufacturing. “Continental Motors is excited to break ground on our state-of-the-art facility with the support of our partners, Burton Property Group and Stonemont Financial Group,” said Rhett Ross, president and CEO of CMG. CMG is a global firm centered in the general aviation business sector. It employs upward of 450 workers in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Continental Motors Group Ltd. of Hong Kong, China, is a subsidiary of AVIC International Holding (HK) LTD, a publicly traded company on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The multinational firm provides advanced gasoline and Jet-A piston engine products, avionics equipment and repairs within the general aviation marketplace. CMG employs approximately 675 workers in the U.S., Germany and China Burton Property Group, LLC, is a full-service commercial real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Mobile. Commercial real estate moves • Gautier, Mississippi-based Angle Inc., owned by Peter Patel, recently held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the new 3,800-square-foot Bojangles’ Famous Chicken and Biscuits restaurant located at 3213 Dauphin St. in Mobile. This is the first franchise to be built in lower Alabama, and one of three locations to be constructed in the next three to five years along the central Gulf Coast. A second site will open in the Mobile metro area while the third eatery is anticipated to break ground across the state line in Pascagoula. Although sharing a similar name to a former local well-known restaurant, the franchise is headquartered out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Patel also owns the Subway franchise at 5565 Old Shell Road in Mobile as well as nine other sandwich shops spread throughout Jackson County, Mississippi. The new location has hired some 80 new employees from around the area to staff the eatery. Initial capital expenditure to renovate the property was upward of $450,000, according to nephew Sunny Patel, restaurant manager. Mike Reid with White-Spunner Realty Inc. handled the transaction for Angle Inc. • An Exxon gas station sitting on 1 acre of property at 3208 Moffett Road was recently acquired by local investors for $750,000. Mamun Siddiq with RE/MAX partners managed the transaction. • Local investors recently purchased a 12,000-square-foot office/warehouse facility for $530,000. The property is located at 5365 Willis Road in Mobile and leased by Tampa Armature Works. The sale was handled by Adam Metcalfe of Metcalfe and Co. Inc. Austal’s EPF 10 Burlington completes trials Austal reported the successful completion of acceptance trials on the Burlington Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 10) last week in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy this fall and is the 10th ship in Austal’s 12-ship portfolio, valued at over $1.9 billion. “Another trial completed for the EPF program,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said. “I am proud of our workforce achieving these milestones staying on schedule and budget. The EPF fleet is proving to be a great asset to our future 355-ship Navy.” The trials involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austalled industry team while underway, which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Acceptance trials are the last milestone before delivery of the ship. Austal’s EPF program is mature with nine ships delivered and three more under construction at the Mobile facility. The 338-foot Spearhead-class EPF is currently providing high-speed, high-payload transport capability to fleet and combatant commanders. The EPF’s large, open deck and large habitability spaces provide the opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions. With its ability to access ports with minimal external assistance, the EPF provides unique options to fleet and combatant commanders. In addition to the EPF program, Austal has received contracts for 15 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for the U.S. Navy with a combined value of over $4 billion. Eight LCS have been delivered while an additional six are in various stages of construction. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

CUISINE THE DISH Burned out: the celeb chef craze is overdone BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET I was reading a Bloomberg article today about the downfall of the celebrity chef restaurant. Call me a hater, say I’m jealous, accuse me of ill feelings toward those who have “made it” in the high-profile world of food peddling, but I will openly admit this is something that puts a smile on my face. Of course, my disclaimer is I don’t wish anyone to lose a job, struggle to make ends meet or be the least bit unsuccessful. I love seeing success where it is warranted. The article dealt mainly with the numbers of these restaurants that have gone down the tubes over the past three years or so, and I can see why. Aging restaurants have grown stale, rises in rent and expansion did in a few, lackluster reviews affected some celebs and even the #metoo movement had some effect on the lifespan of certain celeb-affiliated venues. There was, however, one thing the article didn’t mention: the bubble is bursting. For better or worse, chefs have become the rock stars of our era. It’s celebrity for the sake of being famous, the pretty face, the smart hair, the tattoos, all about image and less about product. The trouble only begins there. Our real problem is that everyone who ever shared their 15 minutes on a cable TV show thinks their fame should carry them into a profitable series of restaurants that can be run from afar. It’s all too common, and we are watching that crumble. Growing up, there were Julia Child, Paul Prudhomme, Justin Wilson and, yes, Mr. Food. Julia Child was the sex appeal, Prudhomme had the motorized scooter, Wilson could measure teaspoons in the palm of his hand and Mr. Food made us swoon with the catchphrase, “Ooh, it’s so good!” See where I’m going with this? This wasn’t slick, over-polished pop music from Nashville. This was unvarnished folk on an indie label. There wasn’t much sexy about it, but the food was great. The dawn of the new food star came in the form of Emeril Lagasse. He deserved it. It looked like he worked hard for it and had the best single-syllable catchphrase ever uttered on television — “BAM!” I’ve eaten at his restaurants and have been very impressed. He was responsible for the success of the Food Network and marked the beginning of a renaissance for food celebrity. A Massachusetts transplanted Yankee, he shone the spotlight on the South, particularly New Orleans, as did Wilson and Prudhomme. That’s the moment we saw how cool it could be to become a cook. It went downhill from there. Sure, we’ve had some gems like Bobby Flay, Alton Brown and Mario Batali make it in the biz, all for completely different reasons, but for the most part the market became flooded with talent. I’m not saying the “celebrity” chefs we see on TV aren’t talented, I’m just saying when there are so many of them they don’t stand out. WORD OF MOUTH Old Dutch suffers break-in, crook still on the loose It’s a nightmare for a small-business owner. The sound of an alarm, the security company telling you you’ve been broken into in the middle of the night, these are things that haunt you. Last weekend at 2:30 a.m. someone decided to break the door of Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream at the corner of Old Shell and Florida. The would-be thief thought he’d disabled the power source to the alarm but realized his error after he overhanded a flower pot through the glass entrance. The sound of the siren sent him running without any loot. Cammie and crew were able to clean up the mess and realized the foolish wannabe burglar had killed the power to a freezer, but 100 percent of the product was rescued in time. News travels fast, and by Monday afternoon the parlor was having a record-setting day with customers showing their love. “I received countless private messages and phone calls from people trying to help,” Cammie said. “I had one of my busiest days on Monday. I was blown away by the support from everyone. I hope they catch him before he can vandalize another business.” Everything is business as usual. You can get your back-to-school ice cream like you always do. The latest flavor is Strawberries and Sweet Cream. No ice cream was harmed in this event. Ice cream worth risking incarceration. Bojangles opened this week By the time you read this, if all went 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 Ingredients, techniques, cookware and informational avenues are far more advanced than they were 20 years ago. The modern chef is doing so much right now, but does that make it more special than watching Mr. Food at 7 a.m.? No, it doesn’t. Culinary Institute of America grads are tearing it up right now, but guess who else is … the home cook. Easier than ever, a literate 30-something with a library card or an internet connection can crank out top-notch dishes with ease. Domestically we have upped our game in the Information Age, leaving the dozens of “celebrity chefs” in the awkward position of teaching us something we don’t already know. Even the backstory for these stars is the same as for the amateur. “She began cooking at her grandmother’s side, sitting on a stool next to the counter peeling parboiled potatoes with a dull knife, taking in the secrets of a forgotten time when food was real and unprocessed.” Turns out I have that same stool. When people talk to me about these chefs and say, “Oh, you know him, he was the season 4 winner of ‘Top Chef,’” I immediately tune out. I can’t keep up. I’m lucky to remember who won the Super Bowl. How long did you think these things would hold our interest? Mine, not long. The late, great Anthony Bourdain’s programs often celebrated cooks who made their livings in rural communities slinging sustenance from the back of a yurt or an open flame at a village eatery. His celebrity was cutting edge, drawing attention to the unsung heroes of the world, a far cry from creating a star. That was something I could tune into. We will always have celebrity chefs, but not everyone should get to hold that rank. To me it’s similar to the dot-com bubble that burst. Too many had gotten into the business for the wrong reason. It was less pure. Now we see far too many television chef stars to count, which by my definition makes them no stars at all. While we’re at it, two other celebrities need to fade away: bacon and wine. Neither of these are religions. Quit treating them as such. I love them both, but I don’t have any clothing celebrating them. I don’t feel the need to post a meme about them to let you know where I stand. I drink too much and eat too much, so my position is clear. And I’m certain the more you express your love, the less you know about the subject. I’ve never met a sommelier with a “Wine Down Wednesday” or “Hakuna Moscato” T-shirt. Same goes for coffee. If a purge is really happening, I welcome it. Get rid of the fly-by-night wannabes who are trying to be famous instead of honing their chops. Throw away 8-inch-tall hamburgers and bloody marys with slices of pizza and turkey legs affixed to the glass. It’s sideshow and as boring as deep-fried Oreos and yards of beer. Less hyperbole, less about image, more about your menu. Be a rock star by rocking your menu. well, the Bojangles’ Famous Chicken and Biscuits on Dauphin Street near I-65 should be open. The grand opening was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 13, with doors opening at 6 a.m. It’s now a battle for the chicken breakfast biscuit with the newly renovated Chick-fil-A across the street. Let’s get it on! the words “fresh” and “nice people” in the descriptions. Customize a poke bowl or a burrito. Currently the lunch rush may slow you down, but I hear it’s worth the wait. Poke Luau gaining fans It’s hard to think of a reason why a Wintzell’s anywhere would close, given the fantastic oysters available to us these days. But sadly, our Fairhope friends will have to head to another location to find that awesome gumbo, West Indies salad and fried, nude or stewed. You will be missed. Pinebrook Shopping Center always has its share of congestion at the corner of Airport and Azalea, but the traffic is getting heavier thanks to the newest restaurant, Poke Luau. Shortly after its July 21 grand opening, word spread quickly that this place is legit. I was getting messages and phone calls about how good it is, time and again hearing Wintzell’s of Fairhope closes Recycle!

EUGENE’S MONKEY BAR ($) 5602 Old Shell Rd. • 219-7086 920 Industrial Pkwy • Saraland • 378-5314 THE HARBERDASHER ($) 17107 Tennis Club Dr. • Fairhope • 517-7700 FATHOMS LOUNGE MONTEGO’S ($-$$) THE PIGEON HOLE ($) SEAFOOD AND SUSHI 551 Dauphin St.• 219-7051 15 N Conception St. • 378-9377 SMALL PLATES AND CREATIVE COCKTAILS 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 FLOUR GIRLS BAKERY ($) FRESH CARIBBEAN-STYLE FOOD & CRAFT BEER 6601 Airport Blvd. • 634-3445 225 Dauphin St. • 375-1576 FIREHOUSE SUBS ($) 107 St Francis St #115 • RSA Bank Trust Building 809 Hillcrest Rd. • 634-2285 $10/PERSON • $$ 10-25/PERSON • $$$ OVER 25/PERSON COMPLETELY COMFORTABLE ALL SPORTS BAR & GRILL ($) 3408 Pleasant Valley Rd. • 345-9338 AL’S HOTDOGS ($) CLASSIC HOTDOGS, GYROS & MILKSHAKES 4701 Airport Blvd. • 342-3243 ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY ($-$$) SANDWICHES, SALADS & MORE. 3680 Dauphin St. • 380-0444 BAKE MY DAY ($) OLD-FASHIONED SOUTHERN BAKE SHOP 156 N. McGregor Ave. • 219-7261 BOB’S DINER ($) GOOD OLD AMERICAN COOKING 263 St. Francis St. • 405-1497 BIG WHITE WINGS ($) 405 S Wilson Ave. • Prichard• 301-7880 BRICK & SPOON ($) 3662 Airport Blvd. Suite A • 378-8378 CAFE 219 ($) SALADS, SANDWICHES & POTATO SALAD 219 Conti St. • 438-5234 CAMELLIA CAFÉ ($-$$$) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN FARE 61 Section St. • Fairhope • 928-4321 HOT SUBS, COLD SALADS & CATERING 3694 Airport Blvd • 342-2352 5300-C Halls Mill Rd • 660-0995 3075 Government Blvd B105 • 461-6080 6300 Grelot Rd. • 631-3730 6890 US-90 #6 • Daphne • 625-8723 9912 Dimitrios Blvd • Daphne • 626-7827 113 S Greeno Rd • Fairhope • 990-3970 FIVE GUYS BURGERS & FRIES ($) BURGERS, MILKSHAKES & FRIES 4401 Old Shell Rd. • 447-2394 4663 Airport Blvd. • 300-8425 5319 Hwy 90 • 661-0071 1225 Satchel Page Dr.• 378-8768 6860 US-90 • Daphne • 626-4278 FOOSACKLY’S ($) FAMOUS CHICKEN FINGERS 29181 US Hwy 98 • Daphne • 375-1104 7843 Moffett Rd. • 607-6196 1109 Shelton Beach Rd. • 287-1423 310 S. University Blvd. • 343-0047 2250 Airport Blvd. • 479-2922 7641 Airport Blvd. • 607-7667 2558 Schillinger Rd. • 219-7761 3249 Dauphin St. • 479-2000 FOY SUPERFOODS ($) 119 Dauphin St.• 307-8997 GULF COAST EXPLOREUM CAFE ($) MOON PIE GENERAL STORE ($) MOSTLY MUFFINS ($) MUFFINS, COFFEE & WRAPS 105 Dauphin St. • 433-9855 NEWK’S EXPRESS CAFE ($) OVEN-BAKED SANDWICHES & MORE 1335 Satchel Page Dr. Suite C. • 287-7356 7440 Airport Blvd. • 633-0096 Eastern Shore Center • Spanish Fort • 625-6544 NOURISH CAFE ($) HEALTHY WHOLE FOODS & MORE 101 N Water St. (Moorer YMCA)• 458-8572 O’DALYS HOLE IN THE WALL ($) 562 Dauphin St.• 725-6429 PANINI PETE’S ($) ORIGINAL SANDWICH AND BAKE SHOP 42 ½ Section St. • Fairhope • 929-0122 102 Dauphin St. • 405-0031 PAT’S DOWNTOWN GRILL ($) BAR FOOD 271 Dauphin St • 438-9585 POLLMAN’S BAKERY ($) BAKERY, SANDWICHES & MORE 750 S. Broad St. • 438-1511 4464 Old Shell Rd. • 342-8546 107 St. Francis St. Suite 102 • 438-2261 113 Dauphin St.• 436-0989 SOUTHERN COOKING & THEN SOME 1716 Main St. • Daphne • 222-4120 THE SUNFLOWER CAFE ($) 320 Eastern Shore Shopping Center •Fairhope • 929-0055 3055 A Dauphin St. • 479-3200 THYME BY THE BAY ($-$$) 33 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-5635 TIME TO EAT CAFE ($) DOWN-HOME COUNTRY COOKIN 7351 Theodore Dawes Rd. • 654-0228 TP CROCKMIERS ($) AMERICAN RESTAURANT & BAR 250 Dauphin St. • 476-1890 THREE GEORGES CANDY SHOP ($) WILD WING STATION ($) 1500 Government St. • 287-1526 THE WINDMILL MARKET ($) 85 N. Bancroft St. • Fairhope • 990.8883 YAK THE KATHMANDU KITCHEN ($-$$) AUTHENTIC FOODS FROM HIMALAYAN REGION 3210 Dauphin St. • 287-0115 400 Eastern Shore Center • Fairhope •990-6192 PUNTA CLARA KITCHEN ($) R BISTRO ($-$$) ‘CUE CARPE DIEM ($) 3869 Airport Blvd. • 345-9544 5470 Inn Rd. • 661-9117 28975 US 98 • Daphne • 625-3910 REGINA’S KITCHEN ($-$$) CLARK’S KITCHEN ($-$$) MIND-BLOWING ISLAND FOOD 3700 Gov’t Blvd. • 602-1973 HOME COOKIN’ LIKE MOMMA MADE 3211 Moffett Rd • 473-4739 MOBILE’S CLASSIC ICE CREAM SPOT 2511 Old Shell Rd. • 471-1710 DELI FOODS, PASTRIES & SPECIALTY DRINKS 4072 Old Shell Rd. • 304-0448 CATERING 5817 Old Shell Rd. • 622-0869 CLEAN EATZ ($) 7335 Airport Blvd. • 654-1575 CHICK-FIL-A ($) 12 N Royal St • 415-1700 107 St. Francis St. • 415-1700 3244 Dauphin St. • 476-0320 3215 Bel Air Mall • 476-8361 4707 Airport Blvd. • 461-9933 435 Schillinger Rd. • 639-1163 1682 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 621-3215 30500 AL 181 • Spanish Fort • 621-3020 CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ($) CHICKEN SALAD, SALAD & SOUP 2370 S. Hillcrest Rd. Unit R • 660-0501 5753 Old Shell Rd. • 408-3236 1802 US Hwy 98 Suite F• 625-1092 CHI-TOWN DAWGZ ($) CHICAGO STYLE EATERY 1222 Hillcrest Rd. • 461-6599 HOOTERS ($) JAMAICAN VIBE ($) JERSEY MIKE’S ($) AUTHENTIC SUB SANDWICHES 29660 AL-181 • Daphne • 626-3161 3151 Daupin St• 525-9917 7449 Airport Blvd. • 375-1820 JIMMY JOHN’S ($) SANDWICHES, CATERING & DELIVERY TOO 6920 Airport Blvd. • 414-5444 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-8694 62 S Royal St. • 432-0360 JOE CAIN CAFÉ ($) PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, COCKTAILS 26 N. Royal St. • 338-4334 JUBILEE DINER ($-$$) A VARIETY COMFORT F00D. BREAKFAST ALL DAY. 6882 US-90 • Daphne • (251) 621-3749 JUDY’S PLACE ($-$$) HOME COOKING 4054 Government Blvd. • 665-4547 LICKIN’ GOOD DONUTS ($) FUDGE, PRALINES & MORE 17111 Scenic Hwy 98 • Fairhope • 928-8477 334 Fairhope Ave • Fairhope • 928-2399 SANDWICHES, SUBS & SOUPS 2056 Gov’t St. • 476-2777 ROLY POLY ($) WRAPS & SALADS 3220 Dauphin St. • 479-2480 ROSHELL’S CAFE ($) 2904 Springhill Ave. • 479-4614 ROYAL KNIGHT ($) LUNCH & DINNER 3004 Gov’t Blvd. • 287-1220 SALLY’S PIECE-A-CAKE ($) BAKERY 5638 Three Notch Rd.• 219-6379 SATORI COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, SMOOTHIES, LUNCH & BEERS. 5460 Old Shell Rd. • 344-4575 SERDA’S COFFEEHOUSE ($) COFFEE, LUNCHES, LIVE MUSIC & GELATO 3 Royal St. S. • 415-3000 1539 US-98 • Daphne • 517-3963 BACKYARD CAFE & BBQ ($) BBQ AND MORE 6882 US-90 G2/Jubilee Square •Daphne• 210-2151 1390 W D6 Tingle Circle East/McGowin Park• 471-1050 7721 Airport Blvd. E100/Westwood Plaza • 380-8957 DREAMLAND BBQ ($) RIBS, SANDWICHES & GREAT SIDES 3314 Old Shell Rd. • 479-9898 MEAT BOSS ($) 5401 Cottage Hill Rd. • 591-4842 MOE’S ORIGINAL BAR B QUE ($) SUNSET POINTE ($-$$) TRADITIONAL TEXAS BARBEQUE 212.5 Fairhope Ave. • 270-7250 3011 Springhill Ave. • 476-2232 THE CHEESE COTTAGE ($$) DELISH BAKERY AND EATERY ($) BREAKFAST, HOT LUNCH & GREAT DESSERTS 23 Upham St. • 473-6115 DEW DROP INN ($) CLASSIC BURGERS, HOTDOGS & SETTING 1808 Old Shell Rd. • 473-7872 DUNKIN DONUTS ($) DONUTS, COFFEE & SANDWICHES 5701 Old Shell Rd Ste 100 • 442-4846 29160 US Hwy 98 • Daphne •621-2228 E WING HOUSE ($) 1956 S University Blvd. Suite H • 662-1829 MARY’S SOUTHERN COOKING ($) MICHELI’S CAFE ($) 6358 Cottage Hill Rd. • 725-6917 MCSHARRY’S ($-$$) AUTHENTIC IRISH PUB 101 N. Bancroft St.• 990-5100 MOMMA GOLDBERG’S DELI ($) SANDWICHES & MOMMA’S LOVE 3696 Airport Blvd. • 344-9500 4701 Airport Blvd. • 408-3379 AT FLY CREEK 831 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-7766 SPECIALTY GROCER/DELI 650 St. Louis St. • 251-308-8488 THE BLIND MULE ($) DAILY SPECIALS MADE FROM SCRATCH 57 N. Claiborne St. • 694-6853 THE GALLEY ($) OPEN FOR LUNCH, INSIDE GULFQUEST 155 S. Water St • 436-8901 TAZIKI’S ($-$$) MAGHEE’S GRILL ON THE HILL ($-$$) GREAT LUNCH & DINNER 3607 Old Shell Rd. • 445-8700 NOBLE SOUTH ($$) LOCAL INGREDIENTS 203 Dauphin St. • 690-6824 NOJA ($$-$$$) INVENTIVE & VERY FRESH CUISINE 6 N. Jackson St. • 433-0377 OSMAN’S RESTAURANT ($$) SUPREME EUROPEAN CUISINE 2579 Halls Mill Rd. • 479-0006 ROYAL SCAM ($$) GUMBO, ANGUS BEEF & BAR 72. S. Royal St. • 432-SCAM (7226) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE 2058 Airport Blvd • 476-0516 INSIDE THE MOBILE MARRIOTT 3101 Airport Blvd. • 476-6400 360 Dauphin St • 308-2387 TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($$) GREAT SANDWICHES, COFFEE & MORE 1087 Downtowner Blvd. • 643-1611 MARS HILL CAFE ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St. • 432-8000 DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT ($-$$) DOWNTOWN LUNCH 101 N. Conception St. • 545-4682 SUGAR RUSH DONUT CO. ($) 2159 Halls Mill Rd. . • 648-6522 OLLIE’S MEDITERRANEAN GRILL ($-$$) COTTON STATE BBQ ($) AWARD-WINNING BARBQUE 1111 Gov’t Blvd. • 433-7427 D NU SPOT ($) CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN FOOD 351A George & Savannah St. • 436-8890 VON’S BISTRO ($-$$) D’ MICHAEL’S ($) SLAP YOUR MAMA GOOD HOME COOKING 220 Dauphin St. • 432-6262 GREAT MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 5951 Old Shell Rd. • 460-9191 MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT & HOOKAH 1248 Hillcrest St • 634-9820 MEDITERRANEAN CAFE 9 Du Rhu Dr Suite 300 • 378-2678 1539 US HWY 98•Daphne • 273-3337 FAR EASTERN FARE ANG BAHAY KUBO ($$) 4513 Old Shell Rd. D• 473-0007 AROY THAI ($$) 966 Government St.• 408-9001 BAMBOO STEAKHOUSE & SUSHI BAR ($$) TRADITIONAL JAPANESE WITH HIBACHI GRILLS 650 Cody Rd. S • 300-8383 BANGKOK THAI ($-$$) DELICIOUS, TRADITIONAL THAI CUISINE 28600 US 98 • Daphne • 626-5286 3821 Airport Blvd. • 344-9995 BENJAS ($) STEVIE’S KITCHEN ($) MAMA’S ($) MINT HOOKAH BISTRO ($) SOUTHERN NATIONAL ($$-$$$) PUB FOOD AND DRAFT BEERS 251 Dauphin St. • 287-6871 PHILLY CHEESE STEAKS, GYROS & MORE 7101-A Theodore Dawes Rd. • 653-2979 GREAT FOOD AND COCKTAILS 609 Dauphin St. • 308-3105 THE TASTE OF MOBILE 59 N Florida St. • 408-9997 BAY BARBECUE ($) DAUPHIN ST. CAFE ($) SANDWICHES, SOUPS, SALADS & MORE 41 West I-65 Service Rd. N Suite 150. • 287-2793 FIVE ($$) BANZAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($$) BARBEQUE & MUSIC 4672 Airport Blvd. • 410-6377 701 Springhill Ave. • 410-7427 3385 Schillinger Rd N #1 • 410-7428 6423 Bayfront Park Dr. • Daphne • 625-7427 LODA BIER GARTEN ($) 9 Du Rhu Dr. Suite 201 167 Dauphin St. • 445-3802 GREAT & QUICK. 2502 Schillinger Rd. Ste. 2 • 725-0126 3702 Airport Blvd. • 308-2131 6890 US-90 • Daphne • 621-2271 274 Dauphin St. • 545-3161 SAGE RESTAURANT ($$) SIMPLY SWEET ($) HOT LUNCH, DAILY MENU (INSIDE VIA) 1717 Dauphin St. • 470-5231 DUMBWAITER ($$-$$$) MOBILE’S OLDEST MIDDLE EASTERN CUISINE 4715 Airport Blvd/Regency Square • 304-1155 BBQ, BURGERS, WINGS & SEAFOOD 19170 Hwy 43 Mt. Vernon. • 829-9227 BAR-B-QUING WITH MY HONEY ($$) 3915 Gov’t Blvd. • 219-7922 3226 Dauphin St. • 471-2590 CUPCAKE BOUTIQUE 6207 Cottage Hill Rd. Suite B • 665-3003 MEDITERRANEAN SANDWICH COMPANY ($) HIGH QUALITY FOOD WITH A VIEW 107 St. Francis St/RSA Building • 444-0200 LAUNCH ($-$$) COFFEE AND DONUTS 759 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope • 928-7223 4861 Bit & Spur Rd. • 340-6464 DAUPHIN’S ($$-$$$) GREAT SMOOTHIES, WRAPS & SANDWICHES. 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 378-5648 7450 Airport Blvd. A • 634-3454 570 Schillinger Rd. • 634-3454 29740 Urgent Care Dr.• 626-1160 WAREHOUSE BAKERY & DONUTS ($) ABBA’S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE ($-$$) JERUSALEM CAFE ($-$$) HIGH QUALITY FOOD & DRINKS 251 Government St • 432-8000 KITCHEN ON GEORGE ($-$$) TROPICAL SMOOTHIE ($) HEALTHY, DELICIOUS MEDITERRANEAN FOOD. 3762 Airport Blvd. • 725-1177 CORNER 251 ($-$$) LIGHT LUNCH WITH SOUTHERN FLAIR. 226 Dauphin St. • 433-1689 HOMEMADE SOUPS & SANDWICHES 65 Government St. • 208-6815 CAMMIE’S OLD DUTCH ($) CHUCK’S FISH ($$) SAUCY Q BARBQUE ($) TEXARBAMA BBQ($) DROP DEAD GOURMET BAY GOURMET ($$) A PREMIER CATERER & COOKING CLASSES 1880-A Airport Blvd. • 450-9051 BRIQUETTES STEAKHOUSE ($-$$) GRILLED STEAKS, CHICKEN & SEAFOOD 312 Schillinger Rd • 607-7200 901 Montlimar Dr • 408-3133 CHAR 32 ($$$) CLASSIC STEAKHOUSE + FRESH FISH TRADITIONAL SUSHI & LUNCH. 312 Schillinger Rd./Ambassador Plaza• 633-9077 THAI & SUSHI 5369 US-90 • 661-5100 SEAFOOD, ASIAN & AMERICAN CUISINE 69 St. Michael St • 375-1113 CHARM THAI KITCHEN & SUSHI BAR ($-$$) CASUAL FINE DINING 104 N. Section St. • Fairhope • 929-2219 CHINA DOLL SEAFOOD RESTAURANT($) CONTEMPORARY SOUTHERN CUISINE Battle House Hotel, Royal St. • 338-5493 CHEF 181 ($) 17111 Scenic HWY 98 • Point Clear • 928-4838 FUJI SAN ($) THE TRELLIS ROOM ($$$) 960 Schillinger Rd. S • 660-4470 3966 Airport Blvd.• 343-5530 THE WASH HOUSE ($$) ASIAN FUSION RESTAURANT 10179 Eastern Shore D • Spanish Fort • 621-2104 A LITTLE VINO THAI FARE AND SUSHI 2000 Airport Blvd. • 478-9888 DOMKE MARKET WINE, BEER, GOURMET FOODS, & MORE. 720 Schillinger Rd. S. Unit 8 • 287-1851 FOOD PAK INTERNATIONAL FOODS FOOD, WINE & MORE 5150 Old Shell Rd. • 341-1497 HALAL CUISINE OF INDIA ($$) LUNCH BUFFET 3674 Airport Blvd. • 341-6171 HIBACHI 1 ($-$$) 2370 Hillcrest Rd.• 380-6062 POUR BABY ICHIBAN ($) FIREHOUSE WINE BAR & SHOP KAI JAPANESE RESTAURANT ($-$$) WINE BAR, CRAFT BEERS & BISTRO 6808 Airport Blvd. • 343-3555 216 St Francis St. • 421-2022 RED OR WHITE JAPANESE & CHINESE CUISINE 3959 Cottage Hill Rd • 666-6266 QUALITY FOOD, EXCELLENT SERVICE 5045 Cottage Hill Rd. • 607-6454 323A De La Mare Ave, Fairhope • 990-0003 1104 Dauphin St.. • 478-9494 LIQUID SUSHI LOUNGE ($$) LIVE MUSIC, MARTINIS & DINNER MENU. 26 N. Royal St. • 338-2000 RICE ASIAN GRILL & SUSHI BAR ($) ROYAL STREET TAVERN SOUTHERN NAPA BISTRO PLATES, CRAFT BEERS & PANTRY 2304 Main St. • 375-2800 FALAFEL? TRY SOME HUMMUS 7 SPICE ($-$$) AMAZING SUSHI & ASSORTMENT OF ROLLS. 661 Dauphin St. • 432-0109 3964 Government Blvd. • 378-8083 ROCK N ROLL SUSHI ($$) 273 S. McGregor Ave • 287-0445 6345 Airport Blvd. • 287-0555 940 Industrial Pkwy • 308-2158 6850 US HWY 98 • Daphne • 753-4367 2601 S McKenzie St •Foley • 943-4648 A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

SHO GUN ($$) JAPANESE ENTREES, SUSHI & HIBACHI TABLES 7038 Airport Blvd • 304-0021 SIAM THAI CUISINE & SUSHI BAR ($$) 915 Hillcrest Rd. Suite C • 380-9111 STIX ($$) 10240 Eastern Shore Blvd • 621-9088 SUSHI 9 THAI & JAPANESE ($$) 720 Schillinger Rd • 607-7073 TASTE OF THAI ($$) 9091 US-90 • Irvington • 957-1414 TEAK HOUSE 1703 US-98 • Daphne • 625-8680 WASABI SUSHI ($$) JAPANESE CUISINE 3654 Airport Blvd • 725-6078 FROM THE DEPTHS BAUDEAN’S ($$) FRIED, GRILLED, STEAMED & ALWAYS FRESH 3300 River Rd. • 973-9070 THE BLUEGILL ($-$$) A HISTORIC SEAFOOD DIVE W/ LIVE MUSIC 3775 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1998 BONEFISH GRILL ($$) ECLECTIC DINING & SPACE 6955 Airport Blvd. • 633-7196 BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN GRILL ($-$$) QUALITY CAJUN & NEW ORLEANS CUISINE 29249 US Highway 98 Daphne. • 621-1991 CRAVIN CAJUN/ MUDBUGS DIP SEAFOOD ($) PO-BOYS, SALADS & SEAFOOD 1870 Dauphin Island Pkwy • 287-1168 • 479-0123 ED’S SEAFOOD SHED ($$) FRIED SEAFOOD SERVED IN HEFTY PORTIONS 3382 Battleship Pkwy • 625-1947 FELIX’S FISH CAMP ($$) UPSCALE DINING WITH A VIEW 1530 Battleship Pkwy • 626-6710 FISHERMAN’S LEGACY ($) DELI, MARKET AND CATERING. 4380 Halls Mill Rd. • 665-2200 HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($) 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 206-8768 3654 Airport Blvd. • 338-9350 LULU’S ($$) LIVE MUSIC & GREAT SEAFOOD 200 E. 25th Ave. • Gulf Shores • 967-5858 MUDBUGS AT THE LOOP ($) CAJUN KITCHEN & SEAFOOD MARKET 2005 Government St. • 478-9897 OFF THE HOOK MARINA & GRILL ($) CAJUN INSPIRED/FRESH SEAFOOD & MORE 621 N Craft Hwy • Chickasaw • 422-3412 EVERYTHING BAKED OR GRILLED 2617 Dauphin St. • 476-9464 3947 AL-59 Suite 100 • Gulf Shores • 970-1337 1368 Navco Rd.• 479-0066 PAPA MURPHY’S BRILLIANT REUBENS & FISH-N-CHIPS. 101 N. Brancroft St. Fairhope • 990-5100 TAKE ‘N’ BAKE PIZZA 3992 Government • 287-2345 7820 Moffett Rd. • Semmes • 586-8473 2370 Hillcrest Rd • 661-4003 3764 Airport Blvd • 338-9903 705 Highway 43 • Saraland •308-2929 27955 US 98 • Daphne • 621-8666 RIVER SHACK ($-$$) BAR & GRILL 6255 Airport Blvd. • 447-2514 THE GRAND MARINER ($-$$) BURGERS, DOGS & 27 BEERS & WINES. 19992 Alabama 181 • Fairhope• 281-2663 THE HARBOR ROOM ($-$$) IRISH PUB FARE & MORE 1108 Shelton Beach Rd •Saraland • 473-0757 3692 Airport Blvd • 414-3000 RALPH & KACOO’S ($-$$) THE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 1595 Battleship Pkwy. • 626-0045 R&R SEAFOOD ($-$$) LAID-BACK EATERY & FISH MARKET 1477 Battleship Pkwy. • 621-8366 SEAFOOD, BURGERS & STEAKS 6120 Marina Dr. • Dog River • 443-7318 LOCAL SEAFOOD & PRODUCE 6036 Rock Point Rd. • 443-7540 UNIQUE SEAFOOD 64 S. Water St. • 438-4000 THE SEAFOOD HOUSE ($-$$) 751 Azalea Rd. • 301-7964 TIN TOP RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR ($$) SEAFOOD, STEAKS, & EXTENSIVE WINE LIST 6232 Bon Secour Hwy • 949-5086 WINTZELL’S OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) FRESH SEAFOOD FOR OVER 75 YEARS 805 S Mobile St • Fairhope • 929-2322 605 Dauphin St. • 432-4605 6700 Airport Blvd. • 341-1111 1208 Shelton Beach Rd. • Saraland • 442-3335 IS THE GAME ON? ASHLAND MIDTOWN PUB ($-$$) PIZZAS, PASTAS, & CALZONES 2453 Old Shell Rd • 479-3278 BAUMHOWER’S ($) WINGS, BURGERS & PUB GRUB 3206 Joe Treadwell Dr • 378-2444 6880 US-90/Jubilee Square • Daphne • 625-4695 BUFFALO WILD WINGS ($) BEST WINGS & SPORTING EVENTS 6341 Airport Blvd. • 378-5955 BUTCH CASSIDY’S ($) FAMOUS BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WINGS 60 N. Florida St. • 450-0690 CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB ($) BURGERS & BEER 916 Charleston St. • 433-9374 HEROES SPORTS BAR & GRILLE ($) SANDWICHES & COLD BEER 273 Dauphin St. • 433-4376 36 Hillcrest Rd • 341-9464 HURRICANE GRILL & WINGS ($-$$) WINGS, SEAFOOD, BURGERS & BEER 7721 Airport Blvd. Suite E-180 • 639-6832 25755 Perdido Beach Blvd •Orange Beach • 981-3041 ISLAND WING CO ($) 18 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 MANCIS ($) 1715 Main St. • 375-0543 MCSHARRY’S IRISH PUB ($) MUG SHOTS ($$) OLD 27 GRILL ($) LUCKY IRISH PUB ($) TAMARA’S DOWNTOWN ($) WINGS, BURGERS & OTHER AMERICAN CHOW 104 N Section St • Fairhope • 929-2219 WEMOS ($) WINGS, TENDERS, HOTDOGS & SANDWICHES 312 Schillinger Rd. • 633-5877 MAMA MIA! BUCK’S PIZZA ($$) DELIVERY 350 Dauphin St. • 431-9444 AUTHENTIC ITALIAN DISHES 312 Fairhope Ave. • Fairhope • 990-5535 POOR MEXICAN ($) BEACH BLVD STEAMER ($) CARTER GREEN STEAKHOUSE ($$-$$$) ROOSTER’S ($) C&G GRILLE ($) TAQUERIA CANCUN ($) PALACE CASINO: TAQUERIA MEXICO ($-$$) MIGNON’S ($$$) PINZONE’S ITALIAN VILLAGE ($$) RAVENITE ($) PIZZA, PASTA, SALAD & MORE 102 N. Section St. •Fairhope• 929-2525 PIZZERIA DELFINA ($) PIZZA & PASTA 107 Dauphin St. • 375-1644 ROMA CAFE ($-$$) PASTA, SALAD AND SANDWICHES 7143 Airport Blvd. • 341-7217 TRATTORIA PIZZA & ITALIAN ($$) ITALIAN FOOD & PIZZAS 11311 US HIghway 31 • Spanish Fort• 375-0076 VIA EMILIA ($$) HOMEMADE PASTAS & PIZZAS MADE DAILY 5901 Old Shell Rd. • 342-3677 AZTECAS ($-$$) CAFÉ DEL RIO ($-$$) MOUTH WATERING MEXICAN FOOD 1175 Battleship Pkwy • 625-2722 DAUPHIN ST. TAQUERIA ($) ENCHILADAS, TACOS, & AUTHENTIC FARE Ok Bicycle Shop • 661 Dauphin St. • 432-2453 SEMMES HOUSE OF PIZZA ($) 29669 Alabama 181 • Spanish Fort • (251) 625-3300 3958 Snow Rd C. • Semmes • 645-3400 MARCO’S PIZZA ($) 5055 Cottage Hill Rd. • 308-4888 2394 Dawes Rr. • 639-3535 2004 US 98 • Daphne • 625-6550 MELLOW MUSHROOM ($) PIES & AWESOME BEER SELECTION 2032 Airport Blvd. • 471-4700 5660 Old Shell Rd. • 380-1500 2409 Schillinger Rd S • 525-8431 29698 Frederick Blvd.• Daphne • 621-3911 2303 S McKenzie St •Foley • 970-1414 MIRKO ($$) PASTA & MORE 9 Du Rhu Dr. • 340-6611 NAVCO PIZZA ($$) PIZZA, SUBS & PASTA INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING ISLAND VIEW: GUIDO’S RESTAURANT ($$) FRESH CUISINE NIGHTLY ON MENU 1709 Main St. • Daphne • 626-6082 SEAFOOD, STEAKS, WINE TIEN ($-$$) MAYA LUNA ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 5452 US-90 • 661-5509 ITALIAN, STEAKS & SEAFOOD 18 Laurel Ave. • Fairhope • 990-0995 THIRTY-TWO ($$$) A TASTE OF ITALY. BYOB. 28691 U.S. Highway 98 • 626-1999 PAPA’S PLACE ($$) CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB ($-$$) GAMBINO’S ITALIAN GRILL ($) MARIA BONITA AGAVE BAR & GRILL ($-$$) 850 Bayview Ave. Bilox • 888-946-2847 HIGH TIDE CAFÉ ($) OLÉ MI AMIGO! GREAT PIZZA. OPEN 4PM DAILY 4356 Old Shell Rd. • 342-0024 QUAINT MEXICAN RESTAURANT 5556 Old Shell Rd. • 345-7484 IP CASINO: MEXICAN CUISINE 3977 Gov’t Blvd. • 660-4970 BUSTER’S BRICK OVEN ($-$$) 1715 Main St. (Next to Manci’s) Daphne. • 264-2520 LOS ARCOS ($) DON CARLOS MEXICAN RESTAURANT ($) EL MARIACHI ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT 4523 St. Stephens Rd. • 725-0627 30500 AL-181 • Spanish Fort • 621-7433 LATIN AMERICAN FOOD 211 Dauphin St. • 375-1076 3172 International Dr. • 476-9967 AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVOR 3733 Airport Blvd. • 414-4496 CASUAL & RELAXING, EXTENSIVE MENU 3300 W. Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 877-774-8439 RICH TRADITIONS, STEAK, SEAFOOD LARGE BREAKFAST, LUNCH OR DINNER MENU 158 Howard Ave. Biloxi • 800-725-2239 STEAKS, SEAFOOD, FINE WINE PLACE BUFFET ($-$$) INTERACTIVE ASIAN DINING NO GAMBLING CASINO FARE STACKED GRILL ($-$$) 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 888-952-2582 TREASURE BAY: BEAU RIVAGE: BR PRIME ($$-$$$) BURGERS AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN 1980 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 800-747-2839 FINE DINING ESTABLISHMENT. THE DEN ($-$$) AMAZING ARRAY OF MOUTH-WATERING FOOD. CQ ($$-$$$) LOCAL SEAFOOD AND 40+ BEERS BLU ($) EXOTIC CUISINE AND SUSHI STALLA ($$) WIND CREEK CASINO: TERRACE CAFE ($) FIRE ($$-$$$) THE BUFFET ($-$$) COAST SEAFOOD & BREW ($-$$) JIA ($-$$) ITALIAN COOKING BREAKFAST, LUNCH, DINNER, LATE NIGHT HARD ROCK CASINO: 777 Beach Blvd.Biloxi • 877-877-6256 INTIMATE & CASUAL WITH DAILY SPECIALS ELEGANT ATMOSPHERE & TANTALIZING ENTREES LOUNGE WITH COCKTAILS & TAPAS MENU 303 Poarch Rd. Atmore • 866-946-3360 PRIME STEAKS, SEAFOOD & WINE GRILL ($) CONTEMPORARY & OLD-FASHIONED FAVORITES SCARLET PEARL: 9380 Central Avenue D’Iberville • 800-266-5772 EL PAPI ($-$$) HALF SHELL OYSTER HOUSE ($-$$) HARD ROCK CAFÉ ($) FUEGO ($-$$) RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE ($$$) CHEF WENDY’S BAKING ($-$$) SATISFACTION ($-$$) UNDER THE OAK CAFE ($-$$) 763 Holcombe Ave • 473-0413 615 Dauphin St • 308-2655 OUTSTANDING MEXICAN CUISINE 2066 Old Shell Rd. • 378-8619 FUZZY’S TACO SHOP ($) 5713 Old Shell Rd.• 338-9697 HACIENDA SAN MIGUEL ($-$$) TASTE OF MEXICO 880 Schillinger Rd. S. • 633-6122 5805 US 90 • 653-9163 LA COCINA ($) AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE 800 N Section St. • Fairhope • 990-0783 830 W I65 Service Rd. S • 378-5837 4663 Airport Blvd. • 342-5553 AMERICAN FARE & ROCKIN’ MEMORABILIA EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE & TASTE MADE-TO-ORDER FESTIVE TREATS AND SPECIALTY CAKES. SOUTHERN FAVORITES BUFFET CLASSIC ALL-AMERICAN CASUAL CUISINE WITH OVER 100 OPTIONS. HARRAH’S GULF COAST: 280 Beach Blvd. Biloxi • 288-436-2946 MAGNOLIA HOUSE ($$-$$$) FINE DINING, SEAFOOD AND STEAKS FLAVORS BUFFET ($-$$) ALL YOU CAN EAT BUFFET THE BLIND TIGER ($-$$) quality food and simple unique cocktails WATERFRONT BUFFET ($$-$$$) SOUPS, SALADS, FRESH SEAFOOD, AND MORE CHOPSTX NOODLE BAR ($-$$) VIETNAMESE SANDWICHES, PHO, AND APPETIZERS. SCARLET’S STEAKS & SEAFOOD ($$$) SAVORY STEAKS AND SEAFOOD BUTLER’S BAR & LOUNGE ($$) EXTRAORDINARY DRINK MENU, COCKTAILS

A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 19

CUISINE | THE BEER PROFESSOR Red Clay, clean water W BY TOM WARD/THE BEER PROFESSOR Photo | Red Clay Brewing Co. hen Opelika’s Red Clay Brewing Co. decided to put out a summer seasonal brew this year, it thought it would also be a good opportunity to give back to the community. “We like to give to things that are important to us,” owner John Corbin said, especially “to organizations that are for sustainable water and agriculture,” as clean water and pure ingredients are vital to good beer. Corbin had collaborated previously with the Alabama Coastal Foundation on the organization’s oyster shell recycling program, and approached foundation director Mark Berte about a partnership to raise funds for protecting our coastal environment. The result is Red Clay’s 53 Kölsch. Named for the 53 miles of Alabama’s coastline; 1 percent of all sales of the beer will be donated to the Alabama Coastal Foundation though the “1% for the Planet” charitable network. It’s a great summertime beer — try one if you can! Water is, of course, central to all beer, but Red Clay takes its dedication to water to a new level. Corbin said Red Clay is committed to traditional brewing methods and works to get the right mineral content in the waters for all its beers, depending on the water profile from where a particular style of beer is from. Therefore, there are different waters — along Named for the 53 miles of Alabama’s coastline, with different yeasts, malts and hops — in each Red Clay style. 1 percent of all sales of Red Clay’s 53 Kölsch At its taproom in Opelika, there are usually 10 beers and two ciders on tap, and the brewery also produces its own wine. The 53 is one of three Red Clay styles, along with its will be donated to the Alabama Coastal Half-time Hefeweizen and Southern Bumpkin Sweet Potato Brown Ale, available in cans Foundation. through Gulf Distributing in Alabama and parts of Georgia at most Rouses, Whole Foods and Piggly Wiggly stores. Other Red Clay styles can often be found on tap at bars and restaurants in our area, including Boudreaux’s, Montego’s, Mellow Mushroom and The Gulf. Gulf Shores’ Big Beach Brewing Co. is also giving back to the coastal environment, hosting a “Connect to Your Coast” event for the Alabama Coastal Foundation from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23. Big Beach will donate $1 for each beer sold at the taproom that day to the Alabama Coastal Foundation. If you haven’t been to Big Beach Brewing, this is a great excuse to stop by, as it is one of the most wonderful taprooms you’ll find anywhere, a relaxed and comfortable place to enjoy a beer or two. Be sure to try the Amy Honey Basil Wheat, which just won the silver medal at the National Honey Board Beer Competition awards. Finally, the 21st annual Dauphin Street Beer Festival will be held in downtown Mobile’s LoDa area on Saturday, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. This year there will be 27 venues participating with three beers at each (81 beers!). Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at all participating venues (which can be found on the Dauphin Street Beer Festival Facebook page). It should be — as always — a great time! 20 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY USA stadium funding decision delayed one more week BY DALE LIESCH A fter what appeared to be last-minute negotiations Tuesday, the Mobile City Council once again delayed a vote on a proposed $10 million contribution to the University of South Alabama’s on-campus stadium project. Private discussions between Mayor Sandy Stimpson, USA President Tony Waldrop and three councilors delayed the start of the board’s regular 10:30 a.m. meeting Tuesday by more than 20 minutes. Despite the talks, councilors still couldn’t get enough votes to approve the proposal to provide USA $500,000 annually for the next 20 years. In comments made during the meeting, Council Vice President Levon Manzie suggested the five affirmative votes needed to pass the item did not exist. “I see you all dressed in red, shaking your heads and rolling your eyes, but you’d be shaking your heads and rolling your eyes at the decision if we had voted today,” he said, referring to the dozens of USA supporters in the room. “There are still some very serious moving parts and it’s going to take us seven more days to reach a consensus on all of those very important parts. It’s where we are.” Councilman Fred Richardson said the delay means there’s still hope a deal can be reached. “We are all hopeful,” he said. “We’re working now to keep hope alive.” The letter of intent, or LOI, proposes that in exchange for the city’s $10 million contribution, the city would receive $2.5 million from USA to “renovate” Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which currently hosts USA’s home football games. Approval of the nonbinding LOI would mean the city could have a contract with USA within 90 days, Stimpson said. The LOI states that funds for the stadium would come from economic development funds, but Stimpson to this point has declined to have an economic impact study done on the proposed stadium, despite some councilors requesting one before a vote. Stimpson said there are concerns with the length of time an economic impact study would take, but he didn’t rule one out in advance of contract negotiations with USA. Community deal Meanwhile, Manzie and Councilwoman Gina Gregory led a late charge to encourage the city to focus resources on the two neighborhoods that would be most affected by the council’s move — Maysville and Hillsdale. Under the initiative, at least $10 million would be pumped into those aforementioned communities impacted by the stadiums. The details are still vague and no proposal has been presented to the entire council yet, but Manzie believes the plan could consist of a mixture of state oil and gas money, Community Development Block Grants and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) funds. 22 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 “We believe that if we can spend $10 million over 20 years on a new stadium, then we should work just as hard to invest in those communities,” Manzie said of his initiative. The plan also includes more funding for Ladd, in addition to the $2.5 million promised by USA in the LOI. Among other things, the proposed funding would be used for a new assessment of the stadium, even though it was assessed as part of a citywide facilities survey in 2016. Part of the new plan became clearer at Tuesday’s meeting, with Stimpson announcing a proposal to use CDBG funds to pay for a study of Ladd. The city would hire a firm to do the analysis, with results in hand by June 1, 2019. From there, Stimpson said, residents would have input on moving forward. It’s too early in the process to decide what should happen to Ladd, Stimpson said. He added that it should be a community decision. “I don’t think what should happen to Ladd should come from the 9th and 10th floors,” Stimpson said. “We should probably have a planner come in, someone unbiased and maybe more objective. That’ll take time.” The LOI provides the city the $2.5 million from USA, but it must be used within three years so that it gives the city the time needed to move forward, Stimpson said. Stimpson’s office believes it’s better to get community buy-in with money in the bank than it would be without it. It’s also important to focus funds on investing in Maysville, the mayor acknowledged, because the neighborhood will likely grow over the next two decades due to the possibility of moving the regional airport to the Brookley Aeroplex. Stimpson said Maysville was thriving when Brookley was an active Air Force base and can thrive again. The debate The council’s action continues a month-long debate about not only what would happen to Ladd, but what would happen to the community around it. For proponents of the plan, the city’s contribution to USA’s on-campus stadium will help create a new economic driver and secure a modern home for the city’s two collegiate bowl games. For those against it, the contribution is an unnecessary gift to a state-funded educational institution and signals yet another cultural abandonment of some of the city’s oldest communities. For Mayor Stimpson, the $10 million contribution to USA means receiving $2.5 million to refurbish the 70-year-old stadium. Stimpson added that an on-campus stadium at USA would strengthen the city’s position relative to the National Football League and the Senior Bowl. “I’m concerned about having the money to refurbish, or rebuild and maintain Ladd over the long term,” he said. “I”m concerned about us fulfilling the desires of the NFL.” Stimpson has argued the cost to maintain Ladd will continue to increase over time — estimating $33 million over the next 20 years. He has argued that is much less than the $10 million the city would contribute to a new stadium. His initial plan was to demolish Ladd and use USA’s $2.5 million to build a smaller, multiuse stadium and park in its place. But Ann Davis, chairwoman of the Ladd board, said she doesn’t believe Stimpson’s maintenance figure is accurate. The board believes Ladd could be refurbished back to its former glory with roughly $2 million, she said. Davis said she doesn’t understand why Stimpson and USA are moving so quickly on the proposal. “I think South should have their own stadium, but I don’t think they’re ready,” she said. “If they were they wouldn’t be doing this song and dance.” She is against the city contributing to the facility because the city “has so many needs.” She also doubts a new stadium would be a much more popular venue than Ladd. “I’m thinking if they build it, the first couple games it’ll be packed,” she said. “After that, it won’t be. I just don’t see it yet.” Councilman John Williams agrees, adding that “Mobile likes new stuff.” Before Tuesday’s vote, Williams compared the proposed stadium to USA’s Mitchell Center arena. He argued that an economic impact study should be completed first. Williams, a Jaguars basketball season ticket holder, said that while the same economic impact arguments were made at the time for the arena, very few fans attend games there now. “Sometimes you feel like you’re by yourself,” he said. “It feels empty. It feels like it’s only you, the cheerleaders and the band.” Instead of backing the new stadium, Williams suggested using the $500,000 per year expenditure on public safety or some other need. “What could we do with an additional $500,000 for policing? I don’t know, I’m not an expert, but if I was the chief I could figure it out,” he said. “If I was the mayor, I would tell people I’m serious about becoming the safest city.” Opponents have argued an on-campus stadium at USA would move tourists out of the downtown area and farther west. Manzie said he’s had complaints from some downtown business owners, but Stimpson doesn’t believe the proposed stadium would have a negative impact on downtown, as Senior Bowl scouts as well as Dollar General Bowl coaches and players will continue to stay at downtown hotels and eat at downtown restaurants. Acting Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch said the USA games themselves do not have a tremendous impact on downtown establishments. He said most food-and-drink purchases associated with the games are made at the stadium or for tailgate parties. Carol Hunter, spokeswoman with Downtown Mobile Alliance, agrees. “We’re still the center of the hospitality universe for those games,” Hunter said of downtown. “Ultimately, those games and USA are moving no matter what.” Two stadiums Councilwoman Bess Rich, Manzie and even Williams have made comments to the effect that the city could support two stadiums, even if Ladd’s size isn’t altered in some way. In fact, Manzie said he believes a renovated Ladd wouldn’t compete with a stadium at USA, but could compete with regional facilities for big events in the future. “Events couldn’t [schedule] there before because of USA, the Senior Bowl and the Dollar General Bowl,” Manzie said. “It’s now up to the leadership of the stadium. I believe there are enough athletic events around the country … go out and tell its story.”

COVER STORY Photo | Daniel Anderson , Lagniappe The Mobile City Council is at odds over the future of the 70-year-old Ladd-Peebles Stadium, which the mayor’s office claims will need as much as $33 million in deferred maintenance over the next 20 years. Ladd has had past opportunities it couldn’t cash in on due to USA’s football schedule, Davis said. Stadium management had been contacted by the Southwestern Athletic Conference about hosting its football championship game. Davis said the board wanted to engage SWAC, but couldn’t because the Jaguars schedule had not been released and they didn’t known when other games could be played. Davis also mentioned the potential for semiprofessional football being played at a renovated Ladd in the future. The Ladd board deserves the opportunity to help set the stadium’s future, she said. “I’m not saying put $50 million into Ladd and I know we need to work, but we’re up to the challenge,” Davis said. Currently, the city gives the stadium board $200,000 per year through a performance contract. The city’s contribution along with the revenue from various events allows the stadium to operate on a day-to-day basis. While funding will become more of a challenge if and when USA and the bowl games leave, stadium manager Vic Knight recently told councilors the stadium could still thrive after 2020 because expenses would be way down. Williams believes the city could support two stadiums “if we really had to.” Despite USA officials’ insistence the on-campus stadium could not be built without public funds, there is a growing sense inside Government Plaza the school would go it alone if need be. Stimpson and Williams have gone on record with that belief. “This whole ‘they won’t do it without us,’ I don’t buy that,” Williams said. “They’re going to find a way.” County move USA has also asked the Mobile County Commission to chip in on the stadium. “I think right now, we want to see what’s happening with the city and how they’re dealing with the Ladd Stadium situation,” County Commissioner Connie Hudson said. “That is an area of concern for us, particularly in how it will impact the schools that have their home games there and what will happen going forward. I, for one, would like some reassurances that they’re going to have a place to have their games once this transpires.” The commission also does not seem prepared to give USA the same $10 million contribution USA requested. “I don’t think $10 million is too much for the city. I think it’s too much for the county,” Commissioner Jerry Carl said. “We fund a lot of programs that the city doesn’t have to, especially in the school system itself. I hope the city does find a way of funding it and give the opportunity to come and start voting on it also.” A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 23

ART ARTIFICE A kind of justice on Broad BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M obile’s Tennessee Street can be hard to find. It starts near the waterfront, stops, then resumes, appearing and disappearing like justice under Jim Crow. On Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., the street will be rechristened in honor of Rayfield Davis, a 53-year-old black Brookley Field worker murdered in 1948. His admitted killer, a young white man, was never prosecuted. “We’re happy something is being done. When you think about what happened back then, we didn’t have very many rights and to have this being publicized now makes everyone happy,” Davis’ cousin Nichole Ulmer said. Ulmer noted numerous local officials should be present for the street dedication. Following the ceremony, events move to the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.), where Davis is one of six victims of racially motivated killings in Mobile featured in a new exhibit created in conjunction with the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project (CRRJ) at Northeastern University School of Law. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 30. A financial analyst for Foley’s UTC Aerospace Sys- tems, Ulmer said their family is rooted in the area where the ceremony will take place. Her father still resides a block away, on the lot next to Davis’ address; her sister lives close by, on Marine Street. The ditch where a dying Davis was discovered runs between them. Davis is buried a few blocks west and north of the tracks in Magnolia Cemetery. His headstone is as broken as his body was, his name resurrected on the damaged marker. “It was like somebody carved with a sharp instrument on a big piece of rock,” Ulmer said. In the late evening of March 7, 1948, Davis exited a city bus where the train tracks paralleling Tennessee Street cross Broad. He was in conversation with 20-year-old Horace M. Miller, a mechanic at the Coast Guard facility where Davis was a janitor. In his signed confession, Miller said he had “a few beers” beforehand, that Davis was drinking as well and invited Miller to his home at 961 Tennessee St. He said Davis insisted “their friend President Truman would soon make the negro more important than the white man,” so Miller bludgeoned Davis to death with his fists and feet. Playhouse tryouts, classses at hand 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 p.m. Cost is $150 for one 10-week quarter. Call Danny Mollise at 251-422-5434 to register. USA faculty recital begins music series The University of South Alabama’s Musical Arts Concert Series begins Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. when flutist Andra Bohnet presents her faculty recital, “Flute Journeys,” in the Laidlaw Recital Hall. She will be joined by newly appointed collaborative pianist Doreen Lee. The first half of the program will feature works from places Bohnet visited during her summer travels: France — Georges Hüe’s Fantasie, Flanders — Jacob Van Eyck’s Bravade from “The Flutist’s Garden of Delights” and Canada — Srul Irving Glick’s Sonata. The concert’s second half will feature inner journeys with Catherine McMichael’s “Three Philosophies” and concludes with Gary Schocker’s “Regrets and Resolutions.” Tickets will be sold at the door only. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youth under 18 and all senior citizens; cash or check only. Musical Arts Series season passes will be honored. For more information or for special accommodation, call 251460-7116 or 251-460-6136. Exploreum offers anniversary deals In 1983, the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center opened next to the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion on Springhill Avenue. The cultural institution dedicated to making science interactive and fun for youngsters was there 15 years before moving to a sparkling downtown facility at the foot of Government Street. To celebrate its 35th anniversary, the Exploreum is offering specials for the public. They include deals, discounts and programs as thanks for Mobile’s support. Since early August, they’ve begun a “Beat the Heat” $10 IMAX/exhibit combo admission, a new referral program and 35 exclusive lifetime memberships. For more information, go to exploreum.com. ARTSGALLERY The Playhouse in the Park (4851 Museum Drive) has established itself as a pre-eminent spot for fostering youthful dreams of stage and screen. At the end of August, there will be opportunities for learning in class and before an audience. Auditions for “Dracula” and “Babes in Toyland” will be held Aug. 27 and 29, 6:30-8 p.m., at its Langan Park facility. Those auditioning for “Dracula” should be aged 13 to mid-20s and prepared to read from the script. The play runs for school audiences Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Public performances are Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. Performances are at the Playhouse. Those auditioning for “Babes in Toyland” should be aged 6 to mid-20s and be prepared to sing a short song, dance or read from the script. The show runs Dec. 4-5 for school audiences and one public performance, Dec. 5. All performances are at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.). Playhouse acting classes for beginners begin Aug. 27, 5-6 p.m. Classes for intermediate/advanced students start Aug. 30, 5-6 Miller surrendered to police days later. A grand jury found his reasoning excusable. “[Miller’s] family got him out of town due to his ‘ordeal.’ He’s killed a man and he’s scot-free and his family’s going to throw him a party and get him out of town and that’s where it died,” Ulmer said of Miller’s departure for Mississippi. When CRRJ contacted the family roughly five years ago, the sole oral history was a snippet from Ulmer’s mother, who only knew a cousin was killed at Broad and Tennessee. The case facts were shocking. “[CRRJ] kept bringing up that normally old cases like that, the perpetrator has died, and lo and behold, this guy was still in Florida,” Ulmer said. Both Ulmer and a CRRJ representative told Artifice of tracking down an age-appropriate Horace M. Miller in Pensacola. When they phoned him, he hung up without answering questions. Artifice contacted a Horace M. Miller in Pensacola. Information placed him in his early 90s. When asked if he worked as a mechanic at Brookley in the 1940s, he said he did. As to the deadly altercation with Davis, he claimed to know nothing of it. “I just wanted to sit down with him to see if he’s remorseful about what happened, to see if he feels any different. To me, racism is a learned behavior and I wanted to know, to sit and talk to him and see if he sowed that bad seed with his children,” Ulmer said. Never indicted or adjudicated, Davis’ killer could have been prosecuted under state law. Federal action was unlikely since Miller acted alone. “The federal government would have to proceed under either 18 USC section 241 or 18 USC section 242 and they were unlikely to do so because he didn’t appear to act under color of law nor was he part of a conspiracy,” CRRJ Project Director Kaylie Simon wrote. Simon noted prosecution isn’t the only avenue for justice and to “imagine other forms of repair. The street sign and public knowledge can serve wider goals.” “This action … would ensure [Davis’] name is not forgotten. Furthermore, this achievement would bring comfort to the family who would feel their relative had not died in vain,” CRRJ’s Chelsea Schmitz wrote in 2012.

A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

26 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

MUSIC BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM FEATURE Papadosio awakens with new album ‘Content Coma’ BAND: PAPADOSIO, HIGHER LEARNING, ZEW MOB DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUG. 22, WITH DOORS AT 7 P.M. VENUE: SOUL KITCHEN, 219 DAUPHIN ST., WWW.SOULKITCHENMOBILE.COM TICKETS: $18 IN ADVANCE/$22 DAY OF SHOW, AVAILABLE ONLINE, MELLOW MUSHROOM (WEMO/MIMO) OR BY CALLING 1-866-777-8932 Photo | Sterling Munksgard F or over a decade, Papadosio has brought its live audiences a delightful mixed bag of instrumental jams accented by EDM overtures. This group’s commitment to musical exploration has allowed it to reach a wide and diverse audience beyond the jam festival environment in which they were born, attracting a dedicated fanbase. With EDM dominating the modern festival scene, this Asheville, North Carolina, band has been attracting a new generation of listeners. For keyboardist Sam Brouse, Papadosio’s recent profile is an opportunity to show younger listeners the inexhaustible approaches to combining traditional instruments with digital elements. While Brouse feels fortunate new fans are connecting with Papadosio’s sound, he knows it won’t appeal to all EDM enthusiasts. “It’s sometimes discouraging,” Brouse said. “As a band, it’s hard to supply the kind of energy that you can get from a straight EDM show. I get it. The energy in the crowds at those shows are out of this world. We’re lucky that some people have enough of an attention span to really think about what we’re doing and get into it.” The band will be visiting the Azalea City on the cusp of releasing its full-length album, “Content Coma,” which will be available Sept. 7. Brouse says the title reflects society’s obsession with online content as well as the abandonment of face-to-face emotional interaction in favor of communication using phones or computers. While he admits the theme might be overdone, Brouse said he finds it interesting the social media age has made it a challenge for some people to emotionally connect beyond the internet. He notes some people are content to live within their own electronic reality and ignore the expansive world around them. Papadosio is an exploratory progressive rock band whose profile has risen among EDM enthusiasts. But the band also tried something else new. The group has built a reputation for exclusively using a DIY recording process, with guitarist Anthony Thogmartin acting as producer. While Thogmartin maintained his producer status on “Content Coma,” the band decided to lay down the album’s live instrument tracks in a professional studio with an engineer. Brouse says there were two advantages to using a professional studio over their home setups. First, he says the raw live-instrument tracks were guaranteed to be high quality with little effort. Brouse says this made it easier for the band to “go a lot of different places” before a song reaches the final cut. He adds The energy in the crowds at those shows are that having an engineer rather than a band member manning the board made for a more relaxed, artistiout of this world. We’re lucky that some people cally beneficial recording process. have enough of an attention span to really think “It was nice,” Brouse said. “We didn’t have to be operating the computer while somebody was trackabout what we’re doing and get into it.” ing for eight hours. We could just say, ‘That wasn’t it. Take it again.’ We were acting more as producers Brouse says the album’s title also reflects one aspect of its production. When Papathan engineers and producers and mixers and all that dosio first began putting together the tracks for “Content Coma,” the members had to stuff. It was just one less thing that we had to really cull through 30 song ideas — a task made easier thanks to modern technology. worry about.” Papadosio used a “cloud platform for music creation, collaboration and sharing” Papadosio has offered a preview of the album called Splice. Splice allowed the band’s members to access tracks on the “Ableton Live” with two singles. “Pool of Stars” is a track notable community at their respective home studios, where they could collaborate or work for its New Age jazz ambiance heightened by intriindependently. While sifting through the numerous tracks, Brouse said, the band began cate rhythmic piano work. This dreamy, musical trip concentrating on whatever tracks were receiving the most individual attention from band through space lives up to its name. On the second members. Ultimately, the band whittled it down the dozen songs on “Content Coma.” single, “Distress Signal,” the band’s EDM persona “It’s a collection of songs that we’ve written while we’re living in our own little comes into the forefront. The electronic features of internet bubbles and content comas,” Brouse said. “It’s a really interesting way to sum this track are wonderfully modular and minimalist up the era in which we made the record.” “ in the tradition of such classic projects as Future Sounds of London. “With ‘Distress Signal,’ that type of modular synthesizer production stands out on its own on this album,” Brouse said. “That’s almost like the dark, hard-hitting aspect of [the album].” As far as other tracks on the album, Brouse says “Content Coma” is “all over the place,” especially on the electronic side. Some songs use electronic icon Brian Eno as a muse. Other tracks were inspired by German minimalist composer Ulrich Schnauss. Brouse said some tracks were created exclusively using FM synthesizers. Ultimately, Papadosio created these tracks with little concern for their performance in a live setting. “This time around, we thought way less about how we were going to perform them live and more about what the song needed and the interesting, different textures that we could create with synthesizers and the computer,” Brouse said. As far as the amount of new material that will be performed at Soul Kitchen, Brouse says the band had yet to set plans for this run of dates. He did add the band had performed “Distress Signal” at Red Rocks in July, but were considering reworking it for the stage. “When you’re in a smaller room like Soul Kitchen, the energy in there is just amazing,” Brouse said. “Everybody knows that they’re there to see us do what we do, and we can just relax. We thrive when it’s our crowd.” A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

28 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

MUSIC BRIEFS Sophomore effort BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Band: Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet Date: Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 p.m. Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488 Tickets: Call for more info Photo | Lucas Snedigar/Light Seal Photography | Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet N ot too long ago, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet amazed the local music scene with the ambitious debut — instead of a single album, this group made the unorthodox decision to release a pair. The band gave “The Great Room” and “Somebody Else’s Dream” individual personalities while maintaining the band’s suave brand of heartfelt indie rock. Afterward, the band seemed to disappear from performing. Typically, this kind of extended absence is a bad omen, but not for Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet. The band spent its summer in the studio, this time traveling to Bogalusa, Louisiana, to lay tracks at the iconic Studio in the Country, which has played host to artists ranging from Jimmy Buffett to Marilyn Manson. The band even brought Mobile with them in the form of Rick Hirsch. At this point little is known as to whether another full-length is in the offing, but in June Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet has released the single “Blue Jeans and Make Believe,” an anthemic track featuring a beautiful contrast of adrenalized indie rock and an almost melancholy vocal delivery. Finish him Band: Rock Fight 2018 Date: Saturday, Aug. 18, with doors at 9 p.m. Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., www.theblindmule.net Tickets: $5 at the door Several years ago, The Blind Mule established its annual Rock Fight event. First conceived by Total Punk Records CEO Rich Evans, the Rock Fight concept is a fun collaboration and competition that brings together local musicians and vocalists of all backgrounds. Ultimately, Rock Fight participants must be flexible, adventurous artists who aren’t threatened by the possibility of departing from their musical comfort zone. The Rock Fight process begins weeks before the actual event. After signing up, musicians are drawn and grouped together. The end result is a collection of bands created by chance. From there, the lineups of these randomly generated bands must work together to compose three original songs. After writing and rehearsing, the bands will gather at The Blind Mule and compete against each other for Rock Fight supremacy. Judging from past installments, the Rock Fight lineup can feature fresh sounds that are awfully wonderful or wonderfully awful. Sugar rush Band: Sugarcane Jane Date: Sunday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Venue: Fairhope Brewing Co., 914 Nichols Ave. (Fairhope), www.fairhopebrewing.com Tickets: Free Fairhope Brewing Co. will be giving the Mobile Bay area an opportunity to escape the August heat with batches of local brew from its vats and local sounds from Nappie Award winners Sugarcane Jane. With a rootsy Americana sound amplified by Anthony and Savana Crawford’s chemistry, Sugarcane Jane’s live show is just as powerful as the duo’s studio work, with the Crawfords showcasing their doubled harmonies and multi-instrumental expertise. Until Sugarcane Jane releases its follow-up to “Dirt Road’s End,” the duo’s latest effort, “All Time High,” should help fans endure the wait. Recorded at the Crawfords’ Admiral Bean Studio, this album is a collection of covers and “rare cuts from the past that have been given a facelift.” The album thrives from production filled with warmth and clarity. From its electrified alt. rock title track to excellent renditions of “Mrs. Robinson” and “California Dreamin’,” “All Time High” is Sugarcane Jane’s most eclectic album to date. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

30 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

AREAMUSIC LISTINGS | August 15 - August 21 Please send upcoming music to listings@lagniappemobile.com by MONDAY before Wednesday’s paper. WED. AUG 15 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Bluegill— Matt Neese Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p Brickyard— Delta Smoke Callaghan’s— Phil & Foster Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo Flora Bama— Neil Dover, 2p / Tony Brook, 5:30p // Rhonda Hart Duo, 6p /// Ja’ Rhythm, 10p //// Mario Mena Duo, 10:15p Hangout— Fortag, 6p Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p THURS. AUG 16 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p / Stephen Sylvester Duo, 6p Blues Tavern— Johnny & Britt Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p Brickyard— Mustang Callaghan’s— Hussy Hicks Cortland’s Pizza Pub— Marcus Elizondo, 8p Felix’s— Grits N Pieces Flora Bama— Tony Brook, 2p / Spencer Maige, 5p // Dueling Pianos, 5:30p /// Mark Sherrill, James Daniel, Chris Newbury, and Jose Santiago, 6p //// Yeah, Probably, 9:30p ///// Braxton Calhoun, 10p ////// Johnny Hayes Duo, 10:15 Hard Rock (Center Bar) — DJ San-D, 8p Lulu’s— Rock Bottom and Rollin’ in the Hay, 5p Manci’s— Sergio Rangel McSharry’s— Light Travelers, 7p Off The Hook— Sugarbabies Karaoke, 9p Original Oyster House — Phil Proctor Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gringo Fife, 6p FRI. AUG 17 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Big Beach Brewing— Christina Christian, 6:30p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Blind Dog Mike, 6p Blues Tavern— Fat Lincoln Brickyard— Midnight Revel Callaghan’s— Delta Smoke Cockeyed Charlie’s— Gypsy Soul, 10p Dauphin Street Blues Co— Phil & Foster, Dority’s Bar and Grill— Laurie Ann Armour, 7p Fairhope Brewing— East L.A. Fadeaway, 6p Felix’s— Bust Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 1p / Last Honky Tonk Music Series, 2p // Lefty Collins, 4p /// The Big Earl Show featuring Jack Robertson, 5:30 //// Brandon White, 6p ///// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 6p ////// Scott Kohen Duo, 6p /////// Spencer Maige, 8p //////// Bruce Smelley and Jo Jo Pres, 10p ///////// The Magic Johnsons, 10:15p ////////// Braxton Calhoun Hangout— Auston Anderson, 7p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9p Listening Room— Molly Thomas w/Rick Hirsch Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Manci’s— Gabe Willis McSharry’s— DJ Embezzle, 10p Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Rock Bottom w/Special guest Rick Carter, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Brittany Bell, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Doubleshot Moe’s BBQ (OBA) — Destiny Brown Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Brandon Benson Off The Hook— Mike Rowland, 7p Original Oyster House — Drew Bentley Saenger— DJ Krave / Panda Panax / James E. Gotnew Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Tangerine Station, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Pierce Parker Duo, 6p Waves DI— Crossroads, 9p SAT. AUG 18 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Dian Diaz, 8p Big Beach Brewing— The Chillbillies, 6:30p Bluegill— Anna McElroy, 12p / Shelby Brown Band, 6p Blues Tavern— Albert & the Smokin’ Section Brickyard— Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet Callaghan’s— Darcy Malone and the Tangle Dority’s Bar and Grill— Fat Man Squeeze, 6p Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike Flora Bama— J Hawkins Trio, 1p / Jason Justice Duo, 1p // Big Muddy, 2p /// Sugarcane Jane, 2p //// Mason Henderson, 4p ///// Kyle Brady, 5p ////// M U S T A N G, 5:30p /////// Drew Ellis and the Rowdy Gentlemen, 6p //////// Spencer Maige, 6p ///////// Lee Yankie Duo, 8p ////////// Hung Jury, 10p /////////// Brandon White Duo, 10:15p ////////// Foxy Iguanas, 10:30p Hangout— Shazam, 7p Hard Rock (Center Bar) — The Brew Crew Two w/ Eugene Eash, 2p IP Casino— Urban Cowboy Reunion ft. Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, 8p Listening Room— Making Waves Showcase ft Joe Sims Rhonda and Kristen Huete and Adam Schrubbe Lulu’s— Alvarado Road Show, 5p Manci’s— Delta Smoke McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo Moe’s BBQ (Semmes) — Don Holmes Off The Hook— Tim Kinsey, 7p Original Oyster House — Bobby Butchka Soul Kitchen— Maiden Immortal Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Soul Food Junkies, 6p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Gringo Fife, 11a / Hippy Jim Duo, 6p Waves DI— CC & The Midnight Groovers, 9p SUN. AUG 19 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Big Beach Brewing— The Poarch Ninjas, 4p Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p / Johnny & the Loveseats, 6p Brickyard— Jake Burford Callaghan’s— Taylor Hunnicutt Felix’s— Leonard Houstin Flora Bama— Smokey Otis Trio, 12p / Songs of Rusty, 1:30p // Al and Cathy, 2p /// Casper McWade, 2p //// Spencer Maige, 5p ///// Jason Bishop and the Two Dollar Pistols, 5:30 ////// Perdido Brothers, 6p /////// Whyte Capps, 10p //////// Spencer Maige, 10:15p Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p Off The Hook— Open Mic w/Jimmy Dunham, 6p Tacky Jacks (Gulf Shores)— Lisa Christian, 2p Tacky Jacks (Orange Beach) — Kyle Brady, 11a Waves DI— Franklin Pratt, 4p MON. AUG 20 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Brickyard— Open Mic w/ Brennan & Christian Felix’s— Matt Bush Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 2p / Open Mic w/ Cathy Pace, 6p // Casper McWade, 8p /// Petty and Pace, 10:15p Lulu’s— Lauren Murphy, 5p TUES. AUG 21 Beau Rivage (Eight75)— Triggerproof, 8p Bluegill— Mobile Big Band Society Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell Felix’s— Joseph Turlington Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 2p / Perdido Brothers, 6p // Jonathan Newton, 8p /// Ryan Dyer Duo,, 10:15p Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p Original Oyster House — Phil Proctor A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

32 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8

‘Beirut’ — an action movie without superheroes FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 I f you liked “Argo” but always wondered what Jon Hamm would look like with sideburns (answer: good), then you will like “Beirut.” Exciting, well-acted, satisfying and rather culturally insensitive, it’s an action movie with snappy dialogue and no superheroes, so it’s something of a rare find. Written by Tony Gilroy, who brought us the original Bourne trilogy, “Beirut” is a well-written vehicle for a good actor in a beautifully shot and exotic locale. Hamm plays Mason Skiles, a brilliant and accomplished diplomat whose career and personal life are shattered one night in his cosmopolitan home in the city of Beirut, when Karim, the young boy he and his wife have taken into their home and hearts, is revealed to be the brother of a wanted terrorist. Skiles loses everything trying to protect Karim and returns to the United States. Ten years pass, and neither Skiles nor Beirut remain intact. Skiles is summoned from the bottom of the bottle, where he tries to live his life, to return to Lebanon for a mission only he can complete. He has been summoned by name to rescue a former friend, Cal, another American operative who is a dangerously valuable hostage. Here, Skiles meets various men who represent the conflicting agendas the rest of the world carries for Lebanon. His closest ally is Sandy Crowder, portrayed by Rosamund Pike, who gives a nicely subtle performance as a female in a man’s world. Crowder is intelligent and brave, but Pike gives her a self-effacing, almost bashful quality, and it is very satisfying to see her allow herself to be underestimated, for her own purposes. Pike, outside of the ridiculous “Gone Girl” bloodbath, has a gift for unshowy control on screen. It’s a nice added dimension for a female character, since it is now popular to allow the ladies to have strength and agency onscreen, to portray this strength in a variety of ways. I was not the only person who felt a bit conflicted about the film’s portrayal of the Middle East. “Beirut” seems at times a cliché of villains, rubble and filthy sacks thrown over white people’s heads. I am not sufficiently learned in the historical time period to speak to the accuracy, but there has been controversy over the portrayal of Lebanon in an offensively stereotypical light. The retro setting of the 1970s and, following a terrible civil war, the 1980s ameliorates that problem somewhat. This is not a film about the cultural nuances of conflict in the Middle East. It is about an American man rescuing another American man, and all I can say is that most of the other men — from Lebanon, Israel, the U.S. or Palestine — are bad in this movie. Ultimately, “Beirut” is a good change of pace if you want to watch an exciting movie that is also realistic. Jon Hamm is like the Don Draper version of James Bond: sardonic, invested, talented but world weary and wryly humorous. His partnership with Rosamund Pike is a nice one, and they make a watchable, dare I say, mature pair. It’s an adventure worth watching. “Beirut” is available to rent. NEXUS CINEMA DINING 7070 Bruns Dr. Mobile, AL (251) 776-6570 AMC CLASSIC WHARF 23151 Wharf Lane Orange Beach, AL (251) 981-4444 COBB PINNACLE 14 3780 Gulf Shores Pkwy Gulf Shores (251) 923-0785 EASTERN SHORE PREMIERE CINEMA 14 30500 State Hwy 181 Spanish Fort, AL (251) 626-0352 Information accurate at press time; please call theaters for showtimes. Photos | Bleecker Street Media / Focus Features From left: In Tony Gilroy’s “Beirut,” CIA operatives must send a former U.S. diplomat to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind. In the true story “BlackKkKlansman,” Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and become head of the local chapter. NEW THIS WEEK BLACK KKKLANSMAN This Spike Lee satire concerns Ron Stallworth, the first AfricanAmerican detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Regal Mobile 18, Cobb Pinnacle 14, AMC Mobile 16 CRAZY RICH ASIANS This well-reviewed film from the bestselling novel concerns Rachel Chu, who is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Nexus Cinema Dining, Crescent Theater, AMC Mobile 16 ALPHA An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, Alpha tells a fascinating, visually stunning story that shines a light on the origins of man’s best friend. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 MILE 22 NOW PLAYING MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT EIGHTH GRADE All listed multiplex theaters, AMC Mobile 16 Nexus Cinema Dining. DOG DAYS TEEN TITANS GO TO THE All listed multiplex theaters. MOVIES SLENDER MAN All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. THE EQUALIZER 2 THE MEG Regal Mobile Stadium 18 All listed multiplex theaters, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: Nexus Cinema Dining. SUMMER VACATION MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO All listed multiplex theaters. AGAIN ANT-MAN AND THE WASP All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN THE FIRST PURGE All listed multiplex theaters. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 THE DARKEST MINDS JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN All listed multiplex theaters. KINGDOM DEATH OF A NATION All listed multiplex theaters. AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12 INCREDIBLES 2 THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME All listed multiplex theaters. All listed multiplex theaters. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva (Mark Wahlberg) must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in. Regal Mobile Stadium 18 A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

CALENDAR OF EVENTS AUGUST 15 - AUGUST 21 GENERAL INTEREST Miss Gay Alabama Pageant The state preliminary competition for the 46th annual Miss Gay America pageant will be held Wednesday, Aug. 15, at B-Bob’s in downtown Mobile. Registration at noon, pageant starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover $15. Theme: “Putting on the Glitz.” Call 251-433-2262 or visit b-bobs.com. Family Business Leadership Conference Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business will host the Family Business Leadership Conference Thursday, Aug. 16, 8-11:30 a.m. at The Battle House Hotel. $45 per person. Seating is limited, please register at mobilechamber.com. Dinner at the circus Enjoy free dinner and entertainment, complete with jugglers, stilt walkers and a photo booth, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at University of Mobile. Visit umobile. edu. MKL ‘90s Bash Party Join us Saturday, Aug. 18, 7-11 p.m. at the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center for The Elite Chapter of the Mobile Kappa League ‘90s bash. Tickets $15. Visit www. mobilekappaleague.org. Bradley Byrne town hall tour U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s “Better Off Now” town hall tour continues in South Alabama through August. Stops include Mobile, Aug. 20; Seminole, Aug. 22; Loxley, Aug. 22; and Spanish Fort, Aug. 22. Visit byrne.house.gov. August admissions discount During August, Bellingrath Gardens and Home offers a reduced rate on combination Gardens and Home tickets: adults $17 (regularly $21), ages 5-12 $12 (regularly $13). Fee for commercial and professional photography also discounted by 50 percent during August; fee includes entrance to gardens for photographer and up to four participants. To book a photography session, call 251-459-8986. For details, visit bellingrath.org. Compassionate Friends Mobile/Baldwin Group offering friendship and support Honoring Robert Brazile Franklin Primary Health Center Inc. invites the public to attend its 23rd annual gala on Friday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. honoring Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile. Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd., Mobile. Tickets cost $50 per person, attire is semiformal. Contact Kathy Perry, 251-436-7632 or kathy.perry@franklinprimary.org. Mensa scholarship awards Three local students will be honored with this year’s national award at Mensa’s monthly Lecture Series Friday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. at China Doll in Mobile, near the intersection of Airport and I-65. Former Mobile Judge Wanda B. Rahman will be the speaker. Learn more about the scholarship program at mensafoundation. org. Lectures are open to the public. Music in the Park Enjoy free concerts in the Pavilion at Town Center Park in Spanish Fort Friday evenings through Aug. 31. On Aug. 17, Matt Bartoli; Aug. 24, ABRO Trio; and Aug. 31, Trilogy, a Motown variety trio. Visit spanishforttowncenter.com for latest updates. Back-to-school haircuts Throughout August, Remington College is providing free back-to-school haircuts for kids through the Cuts for Kids program. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 251-342-4848 to schedule an appointment. Delta Explorer cruise Historic Blakeley State Park takes another of its popular excursions through the Port of Mobile on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. Tickets cost $35 for adults/$17 for kids ages 6-12. For reservations, call 251626-0798. MCHD rabies shots The Mobile County Health Department will provide low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets during weekend clinics Saturdays during August. Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, at Prichard Animal Shelter (2402 Rebel Road); and Aug. 25, 12:30-2:30 p.m., at Mobile Animal Shelter (855 Owens St.). Cost ranges from $8 to $10 per pet, payable in cash. Visit MCHD.org. 34 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 The Big Float Join Mobile Baykeeper on Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairhope Marina & Boatyard (850 Sea Cliff Drive) for a paddling trip on Fly Creek from 10 a.m. to noon followed by an afterparty at Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina from 12-3 p.m. Boat rentals are available on a firstcome, first-served basis. To reserve a boat, call Mobile Baykeeper at 251-433-4229 or email jherlihy@mobilebaykeeper.org. Dauphin Island family movie series On Fridays during August, Dauphin Island’s West End Beach is the site of free family movie nights. Aug. 17 — “Up”; Aug. 24 — “Secret Life of Pets”; and Aug. 31 — Cars 2.” Visit dauphinislandtourism.com. Friday at the Firehouse Come visit Station 24 at Maryvale on Dauphin Island Parkway this Friday, Aug. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. to tour the fire station, trucks and equipment and meet firefighters. Free and open to the public on Fridays throughout the summer. For more information and locations, follow Mobile Fire-Rescue on Facebook. Watch history come to life The USS Alabama and USS Drum Living History Crew will be aboard ship and sub on Saturday, Aug. 18, for their quarterly drill. The Living History Crew is made up of historical re-enactors who demonstrate life in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Call 256-630-9634 or 251-476-3448, or visit ussalabama.com. Harley-Davidson club Harley-Davidson H.O.G. Club will meet Saturday, Aug. 18 (and every third Saturday), at Mobile Bay Harley-Davidson, 3260 Pleasant Valley Road, Mobile. Homeschoolers Meetup Join other homeschoolers at the library (West Regional Branch) on Monday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. to make new friends and have some fun. Activities for children and teens will be provided. For more information, call the children’s department at 340-8571 or email westyou@mplonline. org. South Alabama Mental Wellness Conference Series Monday, Aug. 20, topic will be “Decriminalization of Mental Illness” with Chuck Sutherlin from the city of Foley Police Department. The Shoulder, 31214 Coleman Lane, Spanish Fort. Call 251-4043924 or email realtalkmwal@gmail.com. FUNDRAISERS Bowl for Kids’ Sake Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2018 is an opportunity for the community to come together in support of the most important mentoring organization in South Alabama. Hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama, join us at Eastern Shore Lanes, Friday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. and have your team dressed for the theme “Back to the ‘80s.” Visit bbbssa.com/ BFKS2018. Celebrity Golf Tournament Franklin Primary Health Center Inc. will host its 23rd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove alongside FPHC board members and staff, retired NFL players and local business associates. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m., tee-off is at 8 a.m. Proceeds provide quality medical, vision and Photo | Mobile Baykeeper Stormwater fee proposal A public meeting on the city of Mobile stormwater fee proposal will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, in the Council Conference Room on the 9th floor of the South Tower, Government Plaza. for families (parents, grandparents and siblings) who have lost children of any age meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. Call 251-721-2209 or visit compassionatefriendsmobile.org; find us on Facebook, @The Compassionate Friends Mobile/Baldwin.

dental care to patients in Mobile, Baldwin, Choctaw, Conecuh, Escambia, and Monroe counties. Visit: franklinprimary.org or call 251-463-4327. other giant creatures roamed the land and every day was a struggle for survival. Visit historymuseumofmobile.com or call 251301-0266. Mardi’s 5K Fun Run/Walk The Gulf Coast Challenge Committee and GCB Entertainment will host Mardi’s 5K Fun Walk/Run and BBQ Cook off on Saturday, Aug. 18, at The Grounds beginning at 7 a.m. Race will benefit the nonprofit efforts of GCB Entertainment to combat childhood obesity and literacy. Call 251-281-8208 for more information. “National Parks Adventure” A trio of adventurers’ quest to experience America’s wildest, most historic and most naturally beautiful places becomes the ultimate off-trail adventure in MacGillivray Freeman Films’ “National Parks Adventure,” narrated by Robert Redford. Visit www. exploreum.com. ARTS “The Faces of India” University of South Alabama Libraries announce the opening of a new exhibit, “The Faces of India” by Jelena Kryschun, in the Mary Elizabeth and Charles Bernard Rodning Gallery of Art on the third floor of the Marx Library through Sept. 30. Contact Paula Webb, 251-461-1993. “My Fair Lady” at CCT Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s 2018-19 season opener “My Fair Lady” runs for two more weekends. Call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com. “Mamma Mia! — The Musical” The Joe Jefferson Playhouse performance of “Mamma Mia!” runs for two more weekends. Visit joejeffersonplayhouse.com. Organ concert and hymn-sing Featuring Andrew Atkinson, virtuoso organist. Sundays, Aug. 19 and 26, at 6 p.m., Government Street United Methodist Church, corner of Government and Broad streets. Call 251-438-4714. Classics at the Saenger The final Summer Classic Movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” will be shown Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. General admission $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12. Seats are first come, first served. Visit mobilesaenger.com for complete schedule. Learning Lunch The History Museum of Mobile will hold a special Learning Lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at noon featuring University of South Alabama art history lecturer Sandra J. Lee, who will discuss “Ice Age: The First Art.” Visit historymuseumofmobile.com. Garden sketch club Visit Mobile Botanical Gardens every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a relaxing time sketching in the gardens. All levels of experience are welcome. General admission is $5 for nonmembers. MUSEUMS “Water’s Extreme Journey” An exciting quest that transforms you into a drop of water entering a watershed and traveling to oceans, while learning how clean choices keep our drops healthy and moving toward a clean ocean. Daily through Sept. 3 at Gulf Coast Exploreum. Visit exploreum.com for details. “To the Arctic” An extraordinary journey to the top of the world, the documentary adventure ”To the Arctic” reveals a compelling tale of survival. Visit exploreum.com for details. Thursdays at MMoA Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all Mobile County residents. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200. SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES F3 Workout Join us for a free men’s workout on Saturday, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. at Medal of Honor Park. The mission of F3 is to plant, grow and serve small workout groups for male community leadership. For more info visit f3nation.com or email mobileAL@f3nation. com. Mobile BayBears vs. Mississippi Braves Beginning Sunday, Aug. 19, the BayBears begin a five-game series at Hank Aaron Stadium against the Mississippi Braves. Visit baybears.com for game times and tickets. Rock ‘n’ roll bingo Join us at Manci’s on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. for rock ‘n’ roll bingo. For more information visit http://www. mancisantiqueclub.com/. Pop-Up Yoga Complimentary yoga classes instructed by Nonie Taul of Naturally Strong Nonie will be held weekly on Saturdays through Aug. 25, 9:15 a.m. at The Shoppes at Bel Air in the fountain area. Classes are family-friendly and open to all ages and fitness levels on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will be offered water and light snacks. Visit facebook.com/TheShoppesAtBelAir. Irish dancing Beginner classes for ages 3 through teens are held Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park E., and feature traditional jigs, reels, hornpipes and ceili dances. Learn the beautiful art form that is Irish dancing, which develops confidence, poise and stamina. Fun performances during the year, competition also available. Call 228239-2422 or email maccrossanirishdance@ yahoo.com. Bingo at Via! Every Tuesday and Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St., 251-478-3311. Open to the public. WORKSHOPS Free real estate career seminar A free seminar will be held Tuesday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7 p.m. at Keller Williams Daphne and Orange Beach. Call Donna Taylor, 251607-8800. Stop the Bleed Learning to control bleeding is an essential skill that anyone can apply to save lives, just like CPR. USA Medical Center Division of Acute Care Surgery will be offering free “Ice Age Imperials” Stop the Bleed courses to members of the History Museum of Mobile through Aug. 26. community on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m. at Imagine traveling 20,000 years into the past USA Medical Center. Space is limited so when fierce cats, enormous mastodons and please pre-register at usahealthsystem.com/ woolly mammoths, 6-foot-tall beavers and enroll. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

GHOSTED BY ALISON OHRINGER AND ERIK AGARD / EDITED BY WILL SHORTZ ACROSS 1 Word repeated in “Mi ____ es su ____” 5 Skipped town 9 Good name for a botanist? 14 Certain vacuum tube 20 Taiwan-based electronics giant 21 Per item 22 Shred 23 Make airtight 24 Caterer’s platter 26 Off 27 Director of “Eat Drink Man Woman,” 1994 28 Morticia, to Fester, in 1960s TV 29 Expecting help? 31 Beat generation figure? 33 Tidy 35 ____ Muhammad, mentor to Malcolm X 37 “Mm-hmm” 38 Reagan-era scandal 42 Old Germanic tribe 44 Passes out 48 Oral examination? 50 Initiations have them 52 Dish made from a fermented root 53 Grace’s surname on “Will & Grace” 54 Neutron’s home 56 Jazz singer who acted in the “Roots” miniseries 59 Whopper maker 60 Hematite, e.g. 62 Like 100% inflation 63 ____ Kippur 64 Sorbet-like dessert originally from Sicily 65 ____ port 68 Wrist watch? 69 Like this puzzle’s circled letters vis-à-vis their Across answers 73 Brewer’s need 76 Long ____ 77 “Nuh-uh!” 78 “Horrible!” 81 Reaches 84 Nearest country to Cape Verde 85 Grammy winner Erykah ____ 86 Talkative sort 90 Competitor of Rugby 91 “Li’l” fellow 92 “I’m with ____” 93 Hell, informally 95 It might take only seven digits 97 Sampled 100 Be rumple-free 102 Leaves for baggage claim, say 103 Star followers 105 Vitamin B3 107 Prefix with normal 108 Cause of a tossed 19 One-on-one Olympics event 25 Chuck in the air 30 Not mainstream, briefly 32 Separations at weddings? 34 Body work, in brief 36 Lead-in to boy or girl 38 Birthplace of the Renaissance 39 RCA component 40 Put claw marks in 41 Sharer of Russia’s western border 43 Setting for many G.I. stories 45 Much of Aries’ span 46 Postgraduation stressors, for some 47 Lengthy attack DOWN 49 Refining, as muscles 1 ____ Crunch 51 Lead-in to cone 2 Smoothie flavor 55“YOU only live once,” 3 Tennis star’s feat for one 4 Place for exhibitions 5 Word with noodle or nurse 57 Baked-beans flavor 58 Mötley ____ 6 Viscount’s superior 60 Schedule-keeping org. 7 Big scholarship awarder, 61 Team scream for short 64 “10-4” 8 Mint-family herb 9 “Down goes ____!” (1973 65 Longest American northsouth rte. sports line) 66 “Fiddler on the Roof” 10 Mojito ingredient setting 11 Nail-polish brand 12 When jams are produced 67 In spades 69 Future attorney’s hurdle, 13 Place for an altar for short 14 Long line in Russia 70 Memphis-to-Nashville dir. 15 Let 71 2018 World Cup champs 16 “Amen to that” 72 Prayer ending? 17 Earthen pot 73 Workplace for a cabin boy 18 What it takes two to do joystick, maybe 112 Block from getting close to the basket 115 Gridiron gains 118 Comic ____ Nancherla 119 Stage in getting a Ph.D. 121 Some rustproof rails 123 Chasms 124 Newsroom fixture 125 Frozen breakfast brand 126 “Let’s do it!” 127 Risks a ticket 128 “Siddhartha” novelist 129 In case 130 Washington team, familiarly 36 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 74 Antiquated anesthetic 75 Pong creator 78 All-female group with the 1986 No. 1 hit “Venus” 79 One-named singer whose last name is Adkins 80 Pitches 82 Albany is its capital: Abbr. 83 Gorsuch’s predecessor on the bench 84 Two of diamonds? 85 Trusted news source in the Mideast 87 Friend of Descartes … or, in English, question pondered by Descartes? 88 “What chutzpah!” 89 Early record holder 91 Puts to rest 94 Pricey-sounding apparel brand? 96 Tinder, e.g. 98 Surface 99 “Well, I’ll be” follower 101 B’way buys 104 It covers a lot of ground 106 Recognition for a scientist 108 Comic’s offerings 109 Per item 110 Stud finder? 111 One wearing black eyeliner and ripped jeans, say 113 Desire 114 Makes out? 116 Cause of some insomnia 117 Application figs. 120 Dummkopf 122 Boozehound ANSWERS ON PAGE 41

A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW Sun Belt teams battle for berth in inaugural football title game T BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY he plans may have been announced two years ago, but some University of South Alabama fans are unaware the Jaguars will be competing for something very special in 2018. Starting this season, the Sun Belt Conference (SBC) will conduct its first-ever football championship game. The contest will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1, and air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The winners of the Sun Belt’s two divisions will play at the home site of the divisional champion with the best overall conference winning percentage. This marks the start of the SBC going to divisional play in football. In baseball last season, USA was in the East Division of conference play. The Jaguars will be in the West for football, along with Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State. In the East are Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Troy. That produces a pair of five-team divisions. ArkansasLittle Rock and Texas-Arlington are members of the SBC, but do not field football teams. New Mexico State and Idaho left the Sun Belt following the 2017 season. “The addition of the championship game adds another level of interest and excitement for our fans and all fans of college football,” USA Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann said at the time of the announcement. “This is another step forward for the Sun Belt Conference and our football programs.” • The Jaguars will also be playing for a berth in their third bowl game. In 2018, the Sun Belt is guaranteed a minimum of five spots in the postseason. Along with the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, the SBC maintains partnerships with the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, the AutoNation Cure Bowl and the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. • The regular-season finale for the Jags has been moved to Friday, Nov. 23, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game with Coastal Carolina will also serve as Seniors Day. This will mark the first time these teams have met since the Chanticleers (named for a rooster in Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales”) joined the SBC prior to the start of the 2017 season. The starting time has yet to be determined. • Tickets are now on sale for all six Jaguar road games. South’s first contest away from Ladd is Saturday, Sept. 8, at Oklahoma State. Tickets cost $52. The Jags will conclude the opening month of the season with trips to Memphis (Sept. 22) and Appalachian State (Sept. 29), with tickets costing $32 and $47, respectively. USA wraps up a three-game road trip Oct. 6 with a visit to Georgia Southern, where the price of admission will be $32. Tickets for the Jaguars’ Nov. 3 matchup at Arkansas State are available for $22, while the cost to attend the game at Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 17 will be $37. Tickets can be purchased by visiting usajaguars.com or calling 251-461-1USA (1872). • Kickoff times and television coverage have been announced for several USA football games. The first two home games — Saturday, Sept. 1, against Louisiana Tech and Saturday, Sept. 15, versus Texas State — will both start at 6 p.m. and be available on the ESPN+ streaming service. The same network will carry the road games with Oklahoma State and Memphis. Both contests kick off at 7 p.m. The Jags’ Tuesday, Oct. 23, matchup with rival Troy in the “Battle for the Belt” will start at 7 p.m. It will air from Ladd-Peebles Stadium on ESPN2. College briefs • The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has an- 38 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 nounced its 2018 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes. Spring Hill College had both its men and women’s teams honored, along with 11 individual Badgers. On the women’s side, junior Madison Artigues, junior Brenda Carrada, sophomore Rebecca Pearlman and freshman Alexandria Rayford were honored. For the Badger men, it was junior Ferdinand Amanor, senior Lars Bajohr, freshman Chris Mines, freshman Cedric Nitz, freshman Ricardo Pena, senior Andrew Risley and sophomore Kurt Shiell. The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or above. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner and have a GPA of at least 3.50. • For the second straight season, USA’s Jason Mendel has been named a Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Mendel earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and finance/marketing in May, finishing with a 3.61 cumulative GPA. He was named to the SBC Commissioner’s List on three occasions during his career, also making the league’s Academic Honor Roll once. In competition last year, Mendel posted a 74.46 stroke average — including four rounds at or below par — while also winning both his matches to help the Jags claim the Southern Collegiate Match Play for the second consecutive season. Mendel was not the only smart student on the men’s golf team. For the 10th straight year, the GCAA has named the Jaguars an All-Academic Team. This honor includes programs that record a GPA of 3.0 or better during the academic year. Seven of the nine individuals on South’s roster recorded a 3.0 or higher GPA last season, with the group of Spencer Arnold, Justin Choi, Peter Staalbo and Stephen Wall all above a 3.8. Also finishing with a mark of 3.3 or better with Mendel were Rasmus Karlsson and Yannick Schütz. Overall, the Jaguars posted a 3.41 GPA during the 2017-18 season. • Dr. Brandon Spradley, United States Sports Academy’s director of sports management, has been involved in addressing the issue of concussion in sports. For his efforts, he has been named as a reviewer for an international academic journal. Spradley will review articles for the Journal of Concussion, a peer-reviewed, openaccess journal devoted to a multi-disciplinary, broad-based approach to head injuries and their care. The journal encourages concussion-related research in neurosurgery; neurology; psychiatry; ear, nose and throat; physiotherapy; rehabilitation; sport; transport and epidemiology. Spradley earned his Doctor of Education degree in sports management from USSA, where his dissertation focused on concussion awareness and education. He researched the King-Devick Test, a groundbreaking method for identifying athletes with head trauma. The test provides athletes with a baseline reading that athletic trainers and doctors can then use as a gauge to test athletes after a possible concussive event.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Friday night lights will change focus of high school sports fans BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER W ith just a week left before the kickoff of high school football, it’s time to put to rest a couple of off-the-field topics that have dominated the offseason so we can concentrate on the positives aspects of the game. First, it’s obvious everyone who saw the video of Davidson High School freshman quarterback Rodney Kim Jr. being brutally attacked in the school locker room was horrified by what they witnessed. There is much debate about who should be held responsible for the attack and what needs to be done to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. But that debate shouldn’t cloud the fact that this young man should have never been subjected to such a brutal assault. What to do about the veteran head coach in charge of the Davidson program? There were two reasonable options; the Mobile County Public School System chose neither. One option was to recognize that, over a stellar, 15-year career as a head coach, Fred Riley deserved the benefit of the doubt when he said he did not condone this sort of behavior and it was not indicative of what was taught to Davidson High players. Riley has not only been successful on the field, but anyone who knows him will testify to his commitment to caring for his players off the field, whether it be providing them transportation or a meal or even clothes and a safe place to sleep. From my personal dealings with Riley, I would be proud to send my son to play for him. The second option was for MCPSS to quickly decide the incident caught on video was too disturbing for the person in charge of the program to retain his job. Riley, who has already put in enough time in the public school system to retire, could have been informed that he would no longer be allowed to coach at Davidson and been given an opportunity to retire. This option would have allowed for a new coach to be put in place during the spring so as to assure the innocent and hard-working kids on the Davidson football team would be given the best chance to have a good season and a positive experience with a new coach. Instead, Riley was allowed to stay on as coach through the beginning of fall camp before being placed on paid administrative leave 16 days before the Warriors kick off the season. I don’t have all the information the people making this decision do, and maybe new information emerged that changed the way school officials had to act. But simply looking at this from the point of view of the students — which is what should matter — this played out in the worst way possible. The second issue that has dominated the offseason is the competitive balance legislation instituted by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the federal lawsuit filed by St. Paul’s in objection to the ruling and the AHSAA’s reaction to the lawsuit. Competitive balance calls for all successful private schools to be bumped up to a higher classification in the sports where they excel. That punitive ruling is in addition to the 1.35 multiplier that all private schools already faced, meaning private schools were already playing in larger classifications. St. Paul’s sued, hoping for an emergency injunction on the basis that having the Saints move up to Class 6A in football would create an unsafe challenge for them. U.S. District Judge William H. Steele ruled against St. Paul’s, writing that the school had not “demonstrated a substantial likelihood of success” in its lawsuit. “It is not the role of this Court to decide whether the Competitive Balance rule is the wisest, fairest, best or most efficient way of advancing the objective of promoting competitive balance in interscholastic athletics,” he wrote. “Whether the Court thinks it is a good rule or a bad rule is irrelevant. This Court may not substitute its judgment for that of the association.” The lawsuit has caused a bitterness between some at St. Paul’s and some within the state association. That’s a shame, because St. Paul’s has not only been ultra-successful on the field, but also does it the right way by utilizing athletics to help build better young people and prepare them for later life. “I feel wonderful,” St. Paul’s head football coach and athletic director Steve Mask told AL.com about starting fall practice. “It’s always a great day, a new beginning. Everyone is excited. We have a new schedule. We are going to some different venues. We are excited to get the season started. We are talking about football and football only, and that’s good.” I could not agree more. This football season has a chance to include state champions from Mobile and Baldwin counties in six of the seven classifications. That includes St. Paul’s in Class 6A. It’s time for the focus of high school sports fans to turn to the Friday night lights. There are still so many great stories being told and lifetime lessons being learned there. Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

STYLE GARDENING Insect superheroes save our gardens, crops BY MELISSA WOLD, MOBILE MASTER GARDENER | COASTALALABAMAGARDENING@GMAIL.COM Gardeners, check out these events: Photo | Courtesy of Pixabay S tep aside, Batman, Green Hornet and Spiderman. Nature’s own comic-con is underway. The insect world’s superheroes are here to save our gardens and crops, if not the world. I have gathered some intel on our caped crusaders. These creatures thwart the evildoers in our fields, orchards, parks, lawns and gardens. Assassin bugs are insects that feed on ants and aphids. They punch their needle-like mouths into their prey, injecting a lethal saliva before sucking out the prey’s insides. Dragonflies can travel over 50 mph. They snatch mosquitoes, midges and other prey out of midair as well as spiders from their webs. Their street cred is being the insect world’s ultimate aerial killers. Pirate bugs are the friends of farmers and gardeners. They have a voracious appetite for spider mites, corn earworms, caterpillars (the bad kind) and leafhoppers. They eat both eggs and adults. Syrphid flies resemble small bees. They attack aphids, mealybugs, termites, thrips and leafhoppers. Adults provide good pest control for vegetables, oil seeds and other annual crops. They also pollinate crops by carrying pollen on their feet as they hunt for pests. Wolf spiders, though not insects, are successful hunters with great eyesight. They do not spin webs to capture their prey but pounce on or chase their target over short distances. Often, they wait for their prey at the mouths of burrows. Lacewings devour spider mites, psyllids, aphids, whiteflies and mealybugs. The larvae resemble miniature alligators with tonglike pincers. Soldier beetles are nocturnal predators related to lightning bugs. They feed on cutworms and other insects detrimental to crops. Ladybugs keep aphids and other sap feeders under control. There are more than 5,000 types of ladybugs worldwide; nearly 500 varieties in the United States alone. Spring Tiphia wasps feast on Japanese beetle grubs. The adults feed on the juices from aphids and mealybugs. They are stealth assassins, sneaking up on the grubs to kill them. So next Halloween, forget about Superman, Batgirl or Atom Ant. Don your red and black armor, spread your wings and go as the dazzling, deadly Lady Bug (don’t forget your lipstick) or any of her heroic sidekicks. UP, UP AND AWAY! 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 What: Mobile Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn When: Monday, Aug. 20, noon to 1 p.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Learn about this new nonprofit that works alongside our local community to transform vacant and blighted neighborhoods into community assets. The speaker will highlight projects that are planned and explain how to get involved. Speaker: Larissa Graham, Groundwork-Mobile Co., Student Conservation Association What: Landscaping 101 When: Aug. 27 & 28, 6–8 p.m., call 251-574-8445 to register Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Learn how to have a beautiful yard and save money Speakers: Urban Regional Extension Jack Lecroy and Regional Extension Agent Evan Ware What: Mobile Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting When: Thursday, Sept. 6, 10-11:30 a.m. Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile Topic: Floral Design for Sacred Spaces Speakers: Judy Campbell and Carol Murphy What: Open House of Mobile Master Gardeners’ DREAM Garden Come tour our Native Garden, Cottage Garden, Pass Along Garden, Vegetable Garden, Shade Garden, Herb Garden and more. When: Monday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to noon Where: Jon Archer Ag Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N., Mobile

STYLE HOROSCOPES $10 MILLION COULD GO A LONG WAY ANSWERS FROM PAGE 36 LEO (7/23-8/23) — For a good time, put your hair in dreadlocks, don some really filthy overalls and head down to the Papadosio show this week to sell glow sticks and incense. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on public safety. VIRGO (8/24-9/22) — Agreeing that the celebrity chef craze is overdone, you attempt to incorporate the pages of your Jamie Oliver cookbook into a new recipe for green bean casserole. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on rabies prevention. LIBRA (9/23-10/22) — In a new effort to improve your health and lower your carbon footprint, you’ll use LimeBike for 99 percent of your daily travel. The other 1 percent is pogo stick. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on Mike Dow’s Ferry to Nowhere. SCORPIO (10/23-11/21) — Placing your first-ever legal sports wager, you give the University of South Alabama a one in a million chance of reaching the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on a world-class lawn mower racing track. SAGITTARIUS (11/22-12/22) — Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on a soundproof booth for the soundproof booth at the EPA. CAPRICORN (12/23-1/19) — Hoping to catch the attempted buglary suspect from Old Dutch, you set up a cardboard box trap with a banana split for bait. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on Free Ice Cream Fridays. AQUARIUS (1/20-2/18) — Trying to cash in on the abandonment of city emergency services beyond the police jurisdiction, you transform your Uber vehicle into a civilian ambulance. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on building a dome over Ladd Stadium. PISCES (2/19-3/20) — Disappointed that Fred Richardson may never ascend to the City Council presidency, you encourage him to run for dogcatcher. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent that guy who beached his sailboat in Orange Beach. ARIES (3/21-4/19) — You’ll be forcibly removed from the new Bojangles’ Chicken & Biscuits after you’re caught stuffing uncooked dough in your pants. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent building an igloo in August. TAURUS (4/20-5/20) — Reading about insect superheroes in your garden, you attempt to genetically modify several species so they also pull weeds and mow your lawn. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on a Master of Arts degree in Fine Arts. GEMINI (5/21-6/21) — Looking for a little alone time in an increasingly hectic world, you’ll enjoy a game of baseball or basketball at the University of South Alabama. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on an oversized Lego attraction. CANCER (6/22-7/22) — Increasing your alcohol tolerance in preparation for the Dauphin Street Beer Festival, you’ll exchange your Listerine for Dr. McGillicuddy’s. Your municipal taxpayer money would be better spent on President Trump’s re-election campaign. A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

42 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 1 5 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 2 1 , 2 0 1 8