Lagniappe August 8 - August 14, 2018  

GOING POSTAL Two Mobiles Editors: If you attended last week’s Mobile City Council meeting or watched it livestreamed, you now know that Ashley Trice’s editorial (Hidden Agenda, July 25) and conclusions regarding Ladd-Peebles Stadium were shortsighted. You were way too quick to jump on the mayor’s bandwagon before gathering the facts. You brushed off the importance of the history of Ladd to our city and failed to report that many of us think this story is really about the creation of two Mobiles. As it turns out, evidence from the Ladd board and the opinion of quite a few forward-thinking people is that Mobile can support two stadiums with a little creativity and vision. Ashley’s recommendations failed to grasp the importance of the issue or all the facts and sided with the creation of two Mobiles. We need leadership and vision from Lagniappe, not shortsightedness. Richard Gentry Mobile I’ve got your back Editor: Ashley Trice’s column (Hidden Agenda, July 25) is the best summary I have read about Ladd. Thank you. Tink Wilkinson Mobile Learn from others Editors: Regarding your column “Writing is on the wall … ” (Hidden Agenda by Ashley Trice, July 25), your USA stadium conclusion will be the outcome of a political hotball and the USA location will be Mobile’s future. The city and county cannot afford multiple stadiums seldom or sparsely used. Prior to relocating to Mobile I had the experience of living in Miami, Atlanta, Dallas and Tuscaloosa. I subscribed to the Washington Post, Miami Herald, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Dallas Morning News and I remain impressed with the pragmatic writings by the Lagniappe staff. How- 4 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 ever, your job has just touched the pinnacle of these issues. I was at Denny Stadium when Bryant arrived as a Cub Scout. I saw that stadium’s expansions until present. And I observed how The University of Alabama tried to attract basketball attendance with food courts at Coleman Coliseum. My point is that Mobile could learn from these cities’ mistakes. The issues are the same in any municipality — traffic, pollution, stadiums and lack of money. For Mobile, I would adamantly add recycling, which is a very shocking absence, and the proposed I-10 bridge. Mobile should focus upon its development opportunities and quit chanting about parks and narrow-minded, shortsighted improvements. How can the city and county make the most of federal matching funds and progress our bridges and railroads? These are federal routes, not just state. And Gov. Kay Ivey should be voted out for losing those federal funds for our railroad, which parallels U.S. Route 90 from Jacksonville to Los Angeles. The Amtrak route from Jacksonville to New Orleans was closed due to the federal rail bridges being washed out. If our politicians want to patronize Mobile they need to tell us how they can help us solve our issues through our lovely federal government. You can bet Chicago, Detroit and New York City all milk the heck out of our feds. With the rain in Mobile, perhaps Dog River will always remain polluted. But Mobile could be a “bayou county” if it had clean tributaries. What would San Antonio be with a polluted waterway? Chicago cleaned up its river and is a tourist attraction. Atlanta has the Chattahoochee, which has trout released. Schools will remain a concern as long as we have disinterested, unmotivated parents. Neither teachers nor money will solve this issue — ever. Colby Menning Mobile Open letter to the USA Foundation Editor: Please help the students, faculty and alumni of USA and all the citizens of this area by compromising with the city and county on purchasing the waterfront property at Brookley Aeroplex the foundation owns and has up for sale to build a public park. Please don’t try to maximize the foundation’s profit on this property at the expense of all the citizens, including university members and friends. This is the only piece of property left on Mobile Bay that would be suitable for a large public park. Three-hundred acres would be large enough for everyone to enjoy. Most of us own no waterfront, but since Mobile Bay is our history and heritage we deserve to have access to it. Once the city and county get the deed we can raise the money necessary to design and build a world-class free waterfront park. Philanthropists, celebrities, athletes, businessmen and women with ties to Mobile and citizens want to see concrete plans and commitments before they donate and volunteer. We don’t need commercial businesses located on this specific property, especially when there is so much other available property located close by. If citizens have positive options for their very limited free time, there would be much less crime. More people would appreciate and love Mobile Bay and be much less likely to litter. It would give citizens (including students, faculty and alumni) a fabulous place to go exercise and have fun with swimming, sailing, paddleboard, walking trails, beach volleyball, disk golf, shuffleboard, skateboarding, bicycling, etc.; there really is no limit. The park would also be great for attracting businesses for their employees, attracting tourists and helping attract and keep young, talented and creative individuals in Mobile. We could get some sand from the upcoming widening and deepening of the Mobile ship channel to expand the beach. The park would increase the value of all Mobile property, especially in neighborhoods surrounding the park. People would want to live close to the park and renovate existing properties in the neighborhoods, increasing property taxes. Foundation members, please remember we are your relatives, your friends and neighbors. This Brookley property sale is for all of us — including you. We won’t be here long, please don’t wait until you die, leave a legacy that will last forever. Clarence J. Carrio Mobile

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Day in court COUNCILORS AT ODDS IN LAWSUIT BY DALE LIESCH T he failure to elect a president continues to divide members of the Mobile City Council. This time it’s happening in a court of law. Councilman Fred Richardson now joins L.A. Body Art owner Chassity Ebbole as a plaintiff in a suit against the city and the six other councilors claiming the failure to elect a leader has hurt taxpayers and kept the council from conducting proper business. A hearing on the suit is slated for Friday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Robert Smith’s courtroom. The suit seeks to force the City Council to continue with historical precedent and elect a president with a simple majority. Richardson initially received four votes to Councilwoman Gina Gregory’s three during an organizational meeting late last year. The council has been without a president since the beginning of the latest four-year term. Richardson supported himself for president, while Councilwoman Bess Rich, Council Vice President Levon Manzie and Councilman C.J. Small also voted for him. Gregory voted for herself, while Councilman Joel Daves and Councilman John Williams supported her. At issue is the Zoghby Act, the law that created Mobile’s current form of government. The act requires a five-vote majority to elect a council president, according to Mary Zoghby, one of the law’s co-authors. Wanda Cochran, council attorney, agreed. Supporters of Richardson, including Ebbole, argue that previous council presidents were elected by a simple majority and that the rules were changed once Richardson received that many votes. Previous presidents were elected by a straw poll in closed-door meetings. The legality of those previous meetings has been questioned by an attorney for the Alabama Press Association. The addition of Richardson as a plaintiff is in response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case. It gives the court proper jurisdiction, plaintiffs argue in court records. “Plaintiff Ebbole would further assert that the joinder of Frederick D. Richardson, a member of the defendant council, as a plaintiff gives this court subject matter jurisdiction,” court records state. Cochran had argued previously that the case should be dismissed because Ebbole’s lawsuit does not rise to the level of injury needed to establish proper standing, Cochran argues. “Ms. Ebbole alleges only that she is a ‘resident and concerned citizen of Mobile’ who has been deprived of ‘effective governance,’” records state. “To have standing, a plaintiff must allege a real, tangible legal interest in the subject matter of the lawsuit and must also have suffered an injury in fact to a legally protected right.” Smith will hear arguments on those motions and others on Friday at 9 a.m., according to court records. BAYBRIEF | FAIRHOPE Next chapter FAIRHOPE POLICE CHIEF ANNOUNCES AUG. 10 RETIREMENT BY GABRIEL TYNES A fter nearly 36 years in the department, Fairhope Police Chief Joe Petties publicly announced his retirement Aug. 2 during an interview on local radio station 1480 AM WABF. His last day will be Friday, Aug. 10. The announcement comes about two months after Petties submitted his resignation letter to the Fairhope City Council during a special called meeting some observers believe was staged. On June 4, Petties claimed he was being forced to retire by Mayor Karin Wilson, who delivered what he characterized as a negative performance evaluation the week before. Petties, who never publicly released the evaluation, was flanked at the meeting by former city employees who had been terminated by Wilson. After his remarks, the City Council, which is frequently at odds with Wilson regarding personnel issues, ceremoniously tore up Petties’ resignation letter and urged him to stay while the council researched its legal options. Records obtained by Lagniappe from the Retirement Systems of Alabama show Petties did indeed file retirement paperwork May 30, claiming his last day was going to be July 1, but on June 5 withdrew the request. Last week, Petties said his decision ultimately was to “put his family first,” as he described frequently taking leave (under the Family and Medical Leave Act) during his time as chief to care for his mother, father and brother, all of whom have health issues. “It’s come to the point that I’m going to step down as police chief,” he said, noting he had advised the council and former mayors Tim Kant and Jim Nix. Although he had not spoken with Wilson personally, Petties said, he expects to have an “exit interview” with the mayor’s office in the next few days. Last week, City Council President Jack Burrell said the transition will be discussed during the council’s Aug. 13 meeting, which may lead to an interim chief being named within the next few weeks. It is likely the council will evaluate several candidates and make a permanent selection in three to six months. “I have a few candidates in mind for interim chief,” Burrell said. “I think we can find someone in-house right now and I’d like to start by looking at some of the lieutenants.” Burrell said he had been contacted by one in particular who expressed interest. “On [Aug. 13] we will adopt the procedures and set a date for interviews,” he said, noting the mayor may also recommend a candidate of her own. “We can listen to her or take her advice, but she doesn’t have a vote.” In the meantime, Burrell said Petties was expected to name a department supervisor. “I regret to see him retire but I respect his decision,” he said. “He has been a good chief, he was the right man for the job, but we’ll have to move on.” Wilson, who was out of town last week with little cell service, said, “I wish him well on this next chapter in his life.” A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 5

BAYBRIEF | MOBILE Decisions, decisions COUNCIL TO VOTE ON USA STADIUM AUG. 14 BY DALE LIESCH 6 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 Manzie said the plan would help “recognize the significance of Ladd” to the community. He added that plans would be revealed before the vote on the stadium deal Tuesday, Aug. 14. “One doesn’t move without the other,” Manzie said. While Manzie’s “initiative” is light on details, plans surrounding the city’s letter of intent with USA became more clear at the task force meeting. The agreement would spread the $10 million from the The latest proposed agreement between the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama would give the city $2.5 million city to USA over a 20-year period to renovate the 70-year-old Ladd-Peebles Stadium for a $10 million contribution from the city over 20 years. in $500,000 increments to help Manzie argued the city ought to be exempt from paying the pay off debt service the university incurs for construction of the fees, given the $500,000 per year contribution it would be giving stadium. The letter estimated the debt to be $1 million per year to the school. or more. “We’re being treated like other entities that aren’t buying in,” The funds would come from economic development and the Manzie said. “In rare cases the city has an event, we ought to be agreement would be similar in structure to deals the city has treated differently.” made for the Shoppes at Bel Air and Westwood Plaza. USA President Tony Waldrop seemed skeptical the college As part of a proposed agreement, the city would be able to would budge on the issue. use the USA stadium rent free for the Senior Bowl, the Dollar “We can take it under consideration,” he told councilors. “I General Bowl and for city-sponsored events. don’t know if we’re willing to go there.” A possible snag developed in discussing which entity would The council also asked that the language regarding funds givbe responsible for the fees associated with the use of the stadium. en to Ladd be changed in the letter. While Manzie asked that the While the university would provide the stadium rent free, the city money be used to renovate or repurpose the stadium, councilors would be responsible for the fees associated with city events there. led by task force Chairman Fred Richardson eventually settled on The expenses could range from $16,000 to $22,000 per event. removing the word “repurposing” altogether. Photo | Lagniappe The Mobile City Council may be getting closer to resolving the month-long debate over a financial contribution to a proposed on-campus football stadium at the University of South Alabama. About a month ago Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration introduced a letter of intent that would move the city toward an agreement with the university for $10 million in funding over a 20-year period. As part of the agreement, USA would give the city $2.5 million to renovate Ladd-Peebles Stadium in midtown. Because of the proposed $2.5 million, residents, the administration and councilors alike have linked the issues related to the 70-year-old Maysville stadium and USA’s stadium. Many residents have argued against giving $10 million in taxpayer money to the university, which has not requested anything of the USA Foundation, which has hundreds of millions of dollars in endowment money. However, at a meeting Monday of a stadium task force, which was essentially an ad-hoc committee, Council Vice President Levon Manzie revealed he and others have been working behind the scenes on a mysterious plan for Ladd and the surrounding community. There are few details about the plan and it’s unclear whether it will appease residents concerned about the stadium’s future. “I am not at liberty to discuss it at this time,” Manzie, who represents the Maysville neighborhood, said at the meeting. “I’m hopeful we can keep this about the letter of intent.” Following Tuesday’s pre-conference meeting, Manzie opened up a bit more on the plans. He said the initiative would involve the revitalization of Maysville and not just the stadium. Manzie said the plan is a team effort involving a number of councilors and the mayor’s office. “We’re trying to reach a consensus,” he said. “We’re trying to be fair.”

BAYBRIEF | GULF SHORES Further review GULF SHORES APARTMENT COMPLEX MUST REAPPLY FOR SITE PLAN BY JOHN MULLEN R esidents opposing a four-story, 206-unit apartment complex in their Gulf Shores neighborhood won a small victory during Monday’s City Council meeting. “It will go back to the planning commission at the earliest convenience on a special meeting to review,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “Nowhere are we or the attorney saying that the planning commission decision was wrong. We’re just saying that the details of the technical requirements were not met, and go back and revisit those and make sure all that is done.” The next planning commission meeting is Aug. 28, but it was uncertain whether the Regency Place apartments’ site plan re-application would be on the agenda. Also during the meeting, the overflow audience heard from the architect for the project on specifics about the planned development. Craft promised residents he would huddle with attorneys to see if any relief could be found for concerns about the project. Neighboring property owners expressed concerns about short-term vacation rentals, drainage and ecological impact and a traffic study they insist is flawed. The result was a finding in the city’s zoning ordinance that calls for a more extensive review of site plans. “There are about 10 items in there that they must concur they have looked at and agree that the site plan meets all of those,” City Planning Director Andy Bauer said. “The city attorney said the resolution specifically must state that a site plan meets those items. The resolution did not read specifically how that site plan meets those items.” Because the project met every “by right” zoning requirement, the planning commission wasn’t even required to have a public hearing. Craft, in response, read bullet points put together in his meetings with attorneys and said the resubmittal process should include a public hearing. “Given the active public discussion of this project a public hearing by the planning commission would very probably be beneficial,” Craft said. Concerns over short-term rentals seem to have been addressed with Stuart Povall, representing the developer, saying there have never been plans to rent to vacationers. “All of our leases are one- and two-year leases,” Povall said. He made a presentation to the council on the project but audience members weren’t allowed to ask him questions. The council had no questions for Povall. Povall said it would be a “high-end, Class A apartment community” with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ceramic tile. Other amenities would include a clubhouse with kitchen, a pool with two hot tubs, sauna and interior access with air-conditioned halls for all units. Resident Ron Glaus said none of what he heard from Povall addressed the increased traffic on Regency Road. He and other residents said drivers use the road as a cut-through from Clubhouse Drive on State Route 59 to Regency to Fort Morgan Road. “How are you going to fix the street so we don’t get all the traffic?” Glaus asked. “It’s mind-boggling. Every place around there is full. And then you’re going to put another 500 cars in there?” A matter of seconds MANY ORANGE BEACH DIGITAL SIGNS OUT OF COMPLIANCE, INCLUDING CITY’S O BY JOHN MULLEN range Beach has been talking to business owners about noncompliant digital signs around the city that are violating the city’s ordinance on message-changing intervals. “It’s just a matter of going by each business and trying to correct them and making sure they’re aware of all the requirements for our sign ordinance,” Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Smith said. “We’re just trying to bring everyone back in compliance with the ordinance. We’ll go and check each sign and then we’ll notify the owners and let them know what’s out of compliance, and they need to comply.” Signs in the town are supposed to change no quicker than every 15 seconds. Those include the city’s own signs at City Hall and one at the Sportsplex entrance, both of which change messaging every six seconds. A random look around town at eight to 10 signs found none complying with the 15-second rule and most were changing every six seconds. Richard Schwartz of the iconic Doc’s Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar said his business, like many others in town, programmed his sign to six seconds when the city did. “We’re pretty much doing the same thing the city’s done in all their places,” Schwartz said. “But we can live with whatever the city asks us to do. I just wish in my heart of hearts if the city asked us to do something it would seem reasonable that the city would do the same thing.” Smith said the city gets a pass because it is putting out vital public information and not selling anything. There is nothing in the ordinance that specifically exempts the city’s signs. “Any kind of government or municipal information that needs to be out there,” Smith said, “... we have a lot of things that need to be put on our information boards.” City Planner Andy Bauer of Gulf Shores, where sign rules call for 10-second intervals on messages, said there’s no pass for the city’s own signs. Foley Planner Miriam Boutwell said her city had to apply for permission to put a digital sign in front of City Hall. Foley’s ordinance requires 10-second intervals between messages. In Daphne the interval is 30 seconds and the city currently has no operating digital signs. Fairhope’s ordinance doesn’t allow signs that flash or illuminate intermittently, revolve or have animation. But time and temperature signs are OK. Smith said the intervals are required to keep from distracting drivers on the city’s streets. Digital signs are mainly on the two main east-west roads in the city, Canal Road and the beach road or State Route 182. “They wanted to avoid the ‘Vegas’ or ‘canyon’ effect,” Smith said. “For example, if you have five to eight digital signs within a few hundred yards distance of each other on both sides of the road and they’re changing every five seconds, they become distracting and a driver safety concern.” A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 7

BAYBRIEF | ELECTION 2018 ‘Mountain climbers’ DEMOCRATS HOPE TO BUILD ON ENTHUSIASM BY DALE LIESCH S 8 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 In June, Maddox picked up $182,919 in cash contributions, while Ivey banked $244,283. In addition to Medicaid expansion, universal pre-K and giving Alabamians another crack at a lottery provision, Maddox also wants to raise the state’s gas tax for the first time in decades. Maddox’s plan, which he said is based on a suggestion from the Business Council of Alabama, would add 12 cents per gallon of gas to put toward local and state infrastructure. “Alabama for too long has put these hard decisions off and it has created a situation where 20 percent of our bridges are functionally obsolete,” he said. “One million Alabamians go over these bridges a day that engineers say should not be up. They need to be repaired.” Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox greets supporters at the opening of a campaign Maddox’s plan has a couple caveats. In his plan, 9 cents headquarters in Mobile last week. per gallon would go to the state and be used based on merit State, told Lagniappe if elected she would work to give more Alaand 3 cents would go to cities and counties to be used for local bamians access to the ballot box. infrastructure projects. The plan would also require the projects be While the state currently allows residents to register to vote defined before they go to the Legislature in order to remove politics while they update their driver’s licenses, Milam is a proponent of from the equation. automatic voter registration. Under her plan, anyone eligible to “They don’t need to be based on politics,” he said. “They need to vote in Alabama would be automatically registered on their 18th be based on need.” birthday. Other Democrats running for state office hope last December’s Milam said she also wants to increase voter engagement, adding election of Sen. Doug Jones and the growing enthusiasm surround- she would push the Legislature to clean up election laws and preing Maddox can translate for them as well. vent confusion based upon clerical errors. She touted her business Alabama Supreme Court candidate for Place 4 Donna Smalley and management experience, as well as her passion, as pluses for said many state Democrats are running “under the radar.” the job. “Come November, you’re going to see a blue tsunami take over “I’m very disappointed in the leadership in the office currently,” the state,” Smalley said. “This is the best slate of candidates we’ve she said of incumbent John Merrill. seen in decades.” Like Smalley, Milam promoted Emerge Alabama, which she deSmalley also touted her experience, as compared to her GOP scribed as a “grassroots movement” to help train women to run for opponent, Jay Mitchell. office. More than 70 female candidates emerged from the program. “I’ve been practicing law for 40 years,” she said. “My opponent “I’m very hopeful this year,” Milam said. “I’m really, really was 2 years old when I started.” excited about the opportunity.” Heather Milam, the Democratic challenger for Secretary of Photo | Lagniappe urrounded by enthusiastic supporters in a cramped backroom of the Mobile County Democratic headquarters on Friday, Aug. 3, gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox made his case. The Tuscaloosa mayor told the crowd he is supported by those who believe in universal pre-kindergarten, universal voting access and lower health care costs. “You believe we can have leadership in Alabama that represents our values, that can make this century the Alabama century,” Maddox said to cheers. The enthusiasm captured in the room has been noticeable statewide, Maddox said. He touted recent poll and fundraising results showing he’s gaining ground on incumbent Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. “Let’s just think about this: This week we see a poll that virtually has us in a dead heat with Gov. Ivey,” he said. “Today, the fundraising results for July were released and we were neck and neck with Gov. Ivey. And so now, it’s amazing how many phone calls started getting returned. People are starting to believe that we can win this race.” Results of the poll to which Maddox referred were released by his campaign shortly before his stop in Mobile. A poll conducted by Cyngal Research showed Maddox had pulled to within 13 points, garnering some 42 percent of the vote. While the numbers were encouraging for the campaign, Maddox said after the event, he realizes there’s a lot more work to do. “We’ve got a mountain to climb, but we’ve got a lot of mountain climbers out there and I feel really good about where this is trending,” he said. “Four months ago people said there wasn’t going to be much of a general election and now you’re going to see an election that’s going to go down to the wire. I believe we’re on the right side of history because we’re working to solve problems.” As for July’s fundraising totals, Maddox and Ivey are very close. Maddox picked up $245,925 in cash contributions last month. He currently has more cash on hand with a total of $313,248. Ivey raised $248,523 in July and has $271,476 on hand, according to reports submitted to Secretary of State John Merrill’s office.

BAYBRIEF | COURTS of those students have pleaded guilty and a 10th football player identified in the video has fled the Mobile police jurisdiction. However, the Kim family has been most interested in seeing charges filed against Riley, who they claim is responsible for their son’s injuries because he failed to supervise FAMILIES FILE FEDERAL LAWSUIT OVER DAVIDSON FOOTBALL HAZING the team in the locker room and fostered a “fight club” type culture among his players. “I’ve said before, these teenagers — the football players — were the bank robbers, BY JASON JOHNSON but Fred Riley and his coaching staff were the getaway drivers,” Mary Rayford-Kim said after several of her son’s alleged attackers pleaded guilty last week. “They’ve he parents of three local students are suing the 2017 where an unidentified student is put inside a owned up to their wrongdoing. These boys have been held accountable, and now it’s Mobile County Public School System following trash can by a group of young men before being hurled the release of new videos showing alleged “hazthrough the air into a bush near the school building. The time for Fred Riley to be held accountable.” However, their attempts to have Riley charged criminally have been unsuccessful. ing” incidents involving football players from Kims claim some of the same students who attacked In July, Kim’s parents attempted to sign a warrant for Riley’s arrest with the Davidson High School. their son were involved in that incident, too. Mobile Police Department, but an MPD representative told Lagniappe “all of the Earlier this summer, the family of Rodney Kim Jr., The parents of Gary Trey Shondetts also joined the a former quarterback for the Warriors, filed a notice of lawsuit filed by Kim and Chatman’s families, which has subjects involved [in the assault] had been charged and/or arrested” and no other arrest warrants had been approved. claim with MCPSS indicating a lawsuit was coming. named MCPSS and the board of education as defenLast week, the Kims and their attorneys notified the media before waiting outside Last Friday, they made good on that threat, adding dants along with several Davidson faculty members, the office of Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich for about two hours in two other families who say their sons were injured on including longtime head football coach Fred Riley. hopes of discussing possible charges against Riley. However, Rich never emerged, campus as well. While no video of the incident has been released, and the family eventually left. Their attorneys, Charles Bonner and Jesse Ryder, Shondetts’ family claims that — like the others — he While Kim’s attorneys claim Riley was aware of and possibly even encouraged claim all three incidents and others occurred due to a was jumped by a group of older football players in 2016 similar “hazing” incidents for years, several of his colleagues and former players “pattern and practice” of coaches and school adminwhen he was a freshman. istrators turning a blind eye to a culture that allowed “During the beating, Coach Fred Riley walked out of have made public claims to the contrary. So far, MCPSS has taken no disciplinary younger students to be “hazed” by older boys routinely. his office, stood for a few minutes, observed the beating action against him or any Davidson coaches. Riley addressed the media at Mobile County High School Football Media Days Kim was attacked by roughly 15 of his teammates and said: ‘Dumb asses, break it up,’” the complaint last month, and while he declined to address the allegations against his football on April 27 after being promoted to the school’s varsity reads. “Coach Riley then turned and walked back into program directly, he did make it clear he has no intention of resigning or retiring any team. Cellphone footage of the incident showing teamhis adjacent office as the beating continued.” time soon. The Warriors are scheduled to play their first game of the season against mates punching, kicking and jumping on top of Kim in Attorneys for the families, who are seeking a comMeridian High School Aug. 24. the school’s locker room made national news. bined total of $36 million in damages, say the school That said, MCPSS made a recent point of emphasizing the supervisory responHe sustained a broken arm that required surgery, and system is financially liable because its policies made it sibility coaches and assistant coaches have for their players. While the Davidson now his parents claim their 14-year-old son’s chances possible for the attacks to occur. of playing football again are dismal. In May, the family Despite the potential price tag, the families say their incident is not cited directly, then-Superintendent Martha Peek issued a clarifying memo in May on “athletic supervision.” said they could prove the attack wasn’t isolated and lawsuit isn’t about money. Among other things, Peek’s memo stated “all head coaches and all assistant have since released two more videos they claim capture “I keep hearing monetary amounts disclosed — that’s similar behavior. great, but know my son is priceless,” Chatman’s mother, coaches are responsible for locker room supervision,” and went on to say coaches for all sports “must monitor and walk through the locker room until all student-athletes In late July, the Kims’ legal team released cellphone Kennesha Quinnie, told reporters last week. “Money exit.” footage to the local media which shows several male just goes with the program. It’s part of it when things The Kim family claims Rodney Jr. was left by himself at the school for “over students attacking 17-year-old Jeremiah Chatman on like this happen, unfortunately.” an hour” with a broken arm after he was attacked in April. Peek’s memo also states Davidson’s campus. Chatman is not a football player, So far, there’s been no indication of criminal action coaches are responsible for making sure all players are off campus before they leave. but his family says some of the boys who attacked him being taken against the students who were filmed at“Student-athletes are NOT to be left on campus without a coach,” Peek’s memo on March 29 were. tacking Chatman and Shondetts. However, the video of emphasized. In the video, five to six boys appear to punch, kick Kim’s assault on April 27 has led to multiple student Newly hired Superintendent Chresal Threadgill hasn’t addressed the Davidson and body-slam Chatman before dragging him across a suspensions and at least 10 criminal charges. situation directly because it involves active litigation. However, when students repatch of concrete. At least one student appears to falls Ellis Wright, LaQuinton William Jr. and Alex Sulon him in the video, which lasts more than two and a livan, all of whom are 18, were arrested for third-degree turned this week, he did make it a point to reassure parents that MCPSS students are safe, no matter what school they attend. half minutes. At no time are any adults seen attempting assault in May. At least nine others have been booked “I don’t think parents have anything to worry about,” he said. “I have three to intervene. on similar charges, but because they’re juveniles, infor[children] who attend this system, and I feel very comfortable sending my kids to A third video, released by the Kim family last week, mation on their cases isn’t accessible by the public. [school]. They are very, very, safe.” purportedly shows a separate incident in December According to the Kims’ lawsuit, though, at least six Chunk of change T Can you dig it? DAPHNE SUED FOR REMOVING AT&T CABLE MARKERS BY JASON JOHNSON Communications giant AT&T has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Daphne claiming officials improperly removed warning markers the company uses to identify buried cables. According to federal court records, AT&T filed suit against the city on July 27 after a protracted back-and-forth on how the company would come into compliance with a right-of-way ordinance the Daphne City Council passed in 2017. The lawsuit names Mayor Dane Haygood and Public Works Director Jeremy Sasser as defendants in their individual capacities, and has already resulted in a preliminary injunction preventing the city from continuing to remove any of AT&T’s markers. “[The city] removed or destroyed over 300 buried utility warning markers belonging to [AT&T] that were located in public rights-of-way and private easements within the city,” the complaint reads. “The warning markers primarily are plastic tubes and bear warning messages of buried cables that caution individuals to call 811 before excavating in the area.” The new rules adopted in the 2017 right-of-way ordinance say warning markers have to be identified in plans submitted for new construction projects that impact the city’s rights-of-way and their height can’t be more than 24 inches from the grade “except as required by federal or state law.” But AT&T’s markers are more than 24 inches from the ground. While AT&T admits that some of its markers exceeded that maximum height, the company has argued that most if not all of those were installed before the 2017 ordinance took effect and are not part of “new construction projects.” Still, the company says it tried to work with the city initially. “Nothing in the ordinance purports to ban warning markers above 24 inches that were installed before the [its] effective date and, by its explicit language, [the] height limitation applies only to warning markers that will be placed in connection with future construction or repair work,” the lawsuit claims. According to AT&T’s attorney, the city sent a letter in March notifying the company its warning markers needed to be brought into compliance. The following month, AT&T asked for and received an extension of time to do that. “AT&T is in the process of bringing into compliance utility markers that were placed subsequent to enactment of the ordinance,” the lawsuit says, citing that letter. “In addition, AT&T is in the process of removing utility markers which, upon review, appear duplicative and not necessary for public or employee safety.” According to AT&T, that’s when the correspondence with the city stopped, but several months later, public works employees started taking down AT&T’s warning markers — more than 300 of them. Based on claims in the lawsuit, that happened between July 10 and July 11. Haygood said the warning markers, which he described as three to four feet tall in some places, present a visual distraction, and the frequency with which they were being erected began to increase about two years ago. Adopting the 2017 ordinance was a way of dealing with that, and he said the city worked with businesses in the process and even agreed to increase the maximum height for these types of markers from 20 inches to 24 inches. “We waited a year through various points of contact — mainly verbally — for the two largest proliferators of these markers to come into compliance, and we were largely ignored,” Haygood said. “We put them on notice and gave them a deadline to come into compliance. We even said, ‘If you don’t have the resources to meet the deadline or it’s overly burdensome, send us a plan that you can manage.’” What the city received, Haygood said, was a protracted plan that would have taken years to implement. He told Lagniappe the city was willing to work with AT&T but wanted to see “an intentional effort on their part.” “In June, code enforcement started removing noncompliant markers, and the number in our city was just amazing,” he said. “I understand they’re intended to be highly visible, but they’re a visual distraction. They also present a significant burden to us maintaining our rights of way because we have taken time to mow around them and they can damage our equipment.” Haygood said other businesses have made strides to come into compliance with the ordinance but AT&T has “chosen to make an issue of this.” “I told citizens during my campaign that the aesthetics and character of our community is important, and I’ll continue to protect that,” he said. “We want [AT&T] to provide high-speed internet for our citizens, but we also want them to be good corporate citizens that recognize our right to establish reasonable regulations.” Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade issued a preliminary injunction preventing the city from continuing to remove any more signs. She wrote that “it is in the public interest that the markers not be destroyed or removed before they can be replaced.” Doing so, according to Granade’s order, could cause underground utility cables to be damaged, which could lead to the interruption of services used by the general public. She did not address AT&T’s other claims that removing the markers was detrimental to public safety because the cables they mark the location of support communications with 911 and between first responders. A hearing on the matter is set for 9 a.m., Aug. 9, at the federal courthouse in Mobile. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 9

BAYBRIEF | GULF SHORES Fluid dynamics COUNCIL TO DEBATE PROPOSED STORMWATER FEE BY DALE LIESCH and other issues. The statement revealed the following initiatives that could begin with the proposed funds: eliminate and prevent pollution, illicit discharges, improper disposal and spills; monitor stormwater collection system operations and stormwater discharges from industrial facilities; enforce controls to minimize pollutants from construction activities; develop stormwater management practices for new developments and re-developments; and implement public education activities regarding the stormwater management program. Council Vice President Levon Manzie named Councilwoman Gina Gregory chairwoman of the committee tasked with taking up the issue. There is a bit of a deadline looming on the issue, as the city hopes to work with the county’s revenue department to get the fee added to Oct. 1 property tax bills, Assistant City Attorney Flo Kessler said. The department had hoped to have the fee approved by Aug. 1, but that obviously wasn’t going to happen now, Kessler said. In other business, the council approved ordinances related to a Mardi Gras staple. In companion moves, the council banned plastic confetti and approved paper confetti to be used during Fat Tuesday celebrations. The council approved the capital improvement plan moving forward for five years and approved the proposed 2019 plan. The council also approved a recommendation to the ABC Board for issuance of a liquor license for Taco Mama in the Publix shopping center in midtown. Photo | City of Mobile The Mobile City Council delayed a vote Tuesday, Aug. 7, on a proposed stormwater management fee. The item has been assigned to the Administrative Services Committee for debate. The proposal from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office would require residents to pay $10 more per year on their property tax bill to help the city better manage its stormwater. Commercial properties would pay a halfcent per square foot of property, up to $3,000, according to a statement from the administration. Current property tax exemptions apply. Owners of agricultural land will also be exempt. “When I first stepped into office, Mobile was the poster child for stormwater mismanagement,” Stimpson said in a statement. “As the rainiest city in America, this is a serious problem. Now, we are well on our way to becoming the poster child for stormwater excellence. This funding will help us better protect our natural resources and create a cleaner, greener community.” Executive Director of Finance and acting Chief of Staff Paul Wesch said it’s unclear how much money would be collected from the fee, as the geographic information system department has not finished measuring commercial lots. The fees were set by recent state legislative action giving cities the authority to impose them, he said. The move is designed to help strengthen the city’s stormwater management program, as all the fees will be allocated for the program. Wesch said the hope is that the additional funding could help increase the city’s stormwater capacity and prevent serious flash flooding The city of Mobile is considering a $10 annual fee for residential properties (yellow) and as much as $3,000 per year for commercial properties (red) to contribute to its stormwater management program. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 11

COMMENTARY | DAMN THE TORPEDOES At war with wasps ROB HOLBERT/MANAGING EDITOR/RHOLBERT@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AS MALEVOLENT CREATURES GO, THE WASP IS ONE WHO STRIKES FEAR IN THE HEARTS OF EVEN SOME OF THE TOUGHEST HOMBRES I KNOW.” 12 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 back door, it suddenly felt like I’d been shot in the back of the neck. I knew immediately it was the work of a suicide wasp and ran inside to rub baking powder all over the back of my neck and begin enjoying the onset of hypochondria. However, once the imagined anaphylactic shock and worries of quadriplegia subsided, I went back outside with the Raid and hosed down the burgeoning little wasp commune I hadn’t noticed right above my grill. It was an insect version of the My Lai Massacre. This morning in the garage a lone wasp took a pass at me and I tried to hit him with an old mop, but he escaped. So the garage is no longer safe. I write this with the welt on the back of my neck reminding me I now live in a war zone. My poor wife, kids and dogs aren’t even aware of how bad things have gotten, mostly because I’m afraid I’ll be unfairly blamed for letting wasps build nests all around our home. But I’m not the only casualty so far. Ursula was bitten by ants yesterday and when I checked, sure enough, they’re in the same suborder — Apocrita — as wasps. If the wasps are calling in family members, we could be fighting ants, yellow jackets, hornets and bees, just to name a few of the wasp’s 150,000 types of stinging/biting relatives. The dream of raising wasps is over and it’s probably going to be a hectic next few days running from the car to the house while waving my arms over my head. But hopefully by the weekend I’ll have a pact in place with the spiders and this will be over. THEGADFLY For some time I’ve toyed with the idea of raising wasps recreationally. You know how it’s become totally hip to have bees and harvest your own honey, even if all this beekeeping activity goes on right in the middle of a crowded neighborhood? So why not do the same with wasps? I mean, bees sting people too, but that’s OK because they make honey. My thinking was it might be kind of cool to get one of those beekeeper outfits and start raising lots of wasps in the backyard, primarily as a way of keeping strangers and door-to-door evangelists from stopping by. Plus, I just want to see the look on people’s faces when they see me in the outfit and start hinting around about getting some free honey. “I don’t keep bees! I’m a waspkeeper!” I’d snap. “I’ll be happy to show you the wasp hive if you’d like, although they’re not really fond of people staring at them. Stay here and I’ll go get you folks a jar of my homemade wasp jelly.” I’ll admit it seems like more of a postretirement, grouchy-old-man type of hobby. In light of these interests, I’ve tried for the most part to approach the wasps with a live-and-let-live attitude over the past year, hoping they would come to love and respect me. There was the incident where they had set up a rather large community inside the basketball goal and would angrily swarm every time the kids took a shot. That required explaining to the wasps the concepts of eminent domain, manifest destiny and Raid Wasp and Hornet spray. The garage is where our peace accord was really put to the test. The treadmill is out there and in order to stay incredibly ripped, I spend several mornings a week “power walking” in a way that would bring well-deserved derision were it done along the streets of our fair burg. As previously mentioned, though, the wasps are also pretty fond of hanging out in the garage. So we’ve had an agreement — they can fly around the garage doing whatever it is they’re doing, as long as they don’t invade my airspace or make me jump, dodge or run out of the room. On the occasions when some hotshot wasp thinks he’s Maverick in an insect version of “Top Gun” and heads in for a flyby, I’m within my rights to hit him with a broom. And we’ve lived this way for many months with little bloodshed and zero stings. But I should have known it was too much temptation for the wasps. After all, pretty much all they like to do is sting things and build ugly houses. It’s in their DNA. And as much as I stick up for them, they really can’t be trusted. A couple of years ago my daughter was freaking out because there was a wasp on the ceiling at our old house. The house had 20-foot ceilings and I told Ursula, “Stop worrying! He’s not going to bother anyone.” Even as the last echoes of the word “anyone” were still bouncing off the wall, the wasp flew straight down and stung me on the arm. So they drew first blood, so to speak. On Saturday, the garage wasps went too far, flying all around me in a hostile way and causing me to break my broom swatting at them. I went for the Raid and juiced their homes up in a post-noon sneak attack Sunday. But they weren’t taking it lying down. A few hours later, as I walked out the Cartoon/Laura Rasmussen A s malevolent creatures go, the wasp is one who strikes fear in the hearts of even some of the toughest hombres I know. Frothing pit bulls and Rottweilers have nothing on the tiny wasp when it comes to getting a 200-pound man running and screaming like a character in a bad slasher film. I’ve often wondered what the good Lord was thinking while designing the wasp. Maybe just that it was going to look really freaky and still cause less damage than T-rex — clearly an example of unlimited creative powers run amok. As for the wasp, well, I’m still trying to figure out exactly why we need them. If you’re wondering why I’m waxing philosophical over this insect of the Hymenoptera order, it’s because I have a bit of a wasp problem at home. I’m pretty sure I’m currently at war with the wasps. While moving into my home almost a year ago, I noticed immediately there was more than average wasp activity around the yard. Particularly in the garage, “dirt daubers” had taken a liking to the stifling heat inside and built little mud apartments all over the place. More traditional wasp architecture was also displayed along the eaves all around our home. But I didn’t view this as necessarily a problem. In fact, I really thought of it more as a “wasp opportunity,” or “waspportunity,” if you will. MOBILE’S NEW STORMWATER FEE PLAN SHOULD GO TO PAY FOR KAYAKS FOR MIDTOWNERS.

COMMENTARY | THE HIDDEN AGENDA Time to ink out an agreement ASHLEY TRICE/EDITOR/ASHLEYTOLAND@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM M y son settles most of the rather insignificant conflicts in his 8-yearold life by flipping a coin or playing “rock, paper, scissors.” Whether it’s a tug-of-war going on in his own head or a friendly argument with his little sister or friends, if he comes to an impasse where he just can’t make a decision based on the facts alone, it’s “heads or tails” or “rock, paper, scissors, shoot.” Usually the decision is made on best two out of three, you know, for fairness. While these may seem like rather rudimentary or sophomoric ways to settle matters, they are, however, usually effective. He accepts the decision the gods of chance declare and moves on. And while this might not be the best way for the Mobile City Council to finally decide who its president is going to be after nearly a year of arguing over it with no resolution, it is time for them to figure out how to make a decision on this and move on, like the big boys and girls they are. This all started back in November when the council voted to elect their president. In previous council elections, they had taken an informal vote on this behind closed doors — though the legality of this is/was highly questionable — and then officially elected their leader in an open meeting. Most attorneys say these secret “elections” definitely could have been successfully challenged in court. But, in any case, usually it worked out just fine (at least in their eyes, and none of us were the wiser), but after the last municipal election the council was divided on who should lead them for a number of reasons. So instead of the secret election they held it in an open meeting. Gina Gregory, who had served on the council as president the previous four years, received three votes, and Fred Richardson, who has served on the council since 1997 and as vice president for many of those years, received four votes. Councilman John Williams then asked council attorney Jim Rossler to issue an opinion on how many votes the law actually requires. Rossler said the Zoghby Act required five votes. This angered Richardson, who brought up the fact that a simple majority is what they always used in their secret vote. The councilors who voted for Richardson didn’t like what they heard and ousted him, replacing Rossler with Wanda Cochran. They then tasked her with the same question, and she agreed with her predecessor that the Zoghby Act required a super-majority of five votes to elect a president. I guess since they realized they were never going to get the answer they wanted from any attorney, they let her keep her job. In the meantime, the one person they could all agree on as vice president, Levon Manzie, has been acting as president. And has, by all accounts, done so effectively. In April, Richardson BFF and local tattoo shop owner Chassity Ebbole filed a complaint, as a citizen, against the council, asking the court to force it to vote as it has historically, with a simple majority — though at least two attorneys and the co-author of the Zoghby Act herself, Mary Zoghby, all say it requires five. The case is scheduled for a hearing this Friday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. Many folks feel it will get dismissed and thrown back to the council for them to decide with five votes, as the law clearly dictates. And let’s hope it does, for a couple of reasons, the first being that considering the characters involved in this case it’s going to be a circus. And not a fun one, with lions and tigers and bears, oh my. But a really embarrassing one, full of clowns and “oh mys” of a different kind. But secondly, and most importantly, if this for some reason does get into a long, protracted court battle, who is going to be paying the legal fees associated with this, folks? That’s right, all of us. And while the trainwreck-lovin’ side of me would most certainly delight in watching the battle between the exotic-looking, heavily-inked host of “Tattoo Chat” on cable access and the stiffs on the Mobile City Council, I’d still rather have my tax dollars going to, you know, things we need, like fixing sidewalks and dealing with aging stadiums and civic centers and stormwater drainage issues and on and on, instead of this nonsense. So let’s just say the judge does send it back to the council for them to decide, what then? Time for rock, paper, scissors, shoot? Heads or tails? No, but it’s time to put an end to this, guys. Y’all need to come together, talk this out and come to a decision. Manzie has clearly been doing a fine job and seems to be a good compromise. They actually tried to elect him once before, but it all fell apart when they couldn’t agree on who should be VP, which really is a dumb, fairly powerless position to argue over. Is it time for Bess Rich and C.J. Small to align with Daves, Williams and Gregory and elect Manzie once and for all? Or maybe just go in a different direction altogether with one of the councilors who haven’t been previously considered? Or why not take the steps to make this a rotating position, like the Mobile County Commission does? That seems like the best solution and it keeps everyone from getting too power hungry. Just when you think someone is getting too big for his or her britches, it’s time for a new president. Plus, it gives you a glimpse of each one’s leadership style — for better or for worse. And sometimes “for worse” is not such a bad thing. Wouldn’t you rather get a peek at their skills (or lack thereof) at this position now — which is largely ceremonial — rather than electing them to mayor or some other higher office one day pretty much sight unseen? Even if it’s a disaster, it’s the ultimate way to kick the tires on ambitious politicos with minimal risk. There are many other ways to skin the cat they have unsuccessfully been trying to skin — and in a grown-up, dignified manner that doesn’t involve courtrooms or tattoo queens. But will they, is the question. Hopefully, the real leaders on the council will finally step up and give us the right answer. The one the citizens of this great city deserve. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 13

COMMENTARY | THE GRIOT’S CORNER Increasing Alabama’s high-school-to-college pipeline BY KEN ROBINSON/CONTRIBUTING WRITER M ore than 10,000 jobs went unfilled last year in Alabama because employers could not find workers with the required skills to fill them. Every job left unfilled affects not only a particular business, but also the community in which the business resides. And not just that business and community, but also the state at large. Every job left unfilled suggests lost productivity for a business, lost spending and tax dollars by that potential worker in a community, and is another indicator to potential businesses considering moving to this state that finding qualified workers may be a huge obstacle. A key component of economic development is having a properly educated and skilled workforce, and such a workforce doesn’t develop by chance. In today’s economy, education beyond high school is a must. However, many young Alabamians feel powerless to realize this goal. College — inclusive of not just a fouryear degree but also a technical/professional certificate through a two-year program — seems totally out of reach. In a state where 850,000 working-age adults are categorized as economically insecure (defined as living below 200 percent of the federal poverty line), many young Alabamians have only seen and known economic struggle. The thought of paying for and completing college is the stuff of dreams. Dreams, however, can become reality. The Cash for College campaign is helping change the economic fortunes of young Alabamians by putting them on the path to college. The program was started by Alabama Possible, a statewide nonprofit that works to remove barriers to prosperity, to motivate Alabama high schools to encourage students to take an important step in the college attendance process: filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is an annual requirement for undergraduate and graduate students and determines a student’s eligibility for various types of student aid. Researchers from the United States Department of Education have come to a profound conclusion regarding FAFSA — 9 out of 10 students that complete the application end up attending college the following fall. Equally profound, being that the FAFSA determines a student’s eligibility to receive federal grants (aid that doesn’t have to be repaid) and loans (aid that does have to be repaid), because of the financial circumstance of the households in which many young people in Alabama live, they qualify for a Pell Grant. In other words, up to $6,095 per year is available to a large number of Alabama high school graduates to attend college — $6,095 a year that doesn’t have to be repaid. In an economic environment where postsecondary education is a must, Alabama high school graduates have a powerful springboard through Pell Grants to acquiring the education and skills they need to be successful in today’s workforce. Cash for College is prioritizing this fact, and the program is proving successful. June 30 was the unofficial end of the FAFSA comple- 14 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 tion season, and according to national data, Alabama had the nation’s fourthlargest increase in FAFSA completions. That means across the state in 2018, high school graduates opened up access to $60.4 million in Pell Grant funds to attend college. This is a significant achievement. This past spring, Alabama Possible recognized six high schools statewide that participate in the Cash for College program for gains their 2018 senior class made in FAFSA completion. One of those six is located here in Mobile — Williamson High School. Williamson was recognized for showing significant improvement in its 2018 FAFSA completion rate compared with 2017, tangible proof the school is doing its part in trying to create a “college-going culture.” Even with Cash for College’s success this year, there is still more work to be done in creating a “college-going culture” throughout the state. Although Alabama had the fourth-largest increase in FAFSA completions nationwide, we came in 31st in the nation overall for FAFSA completion. Put another way, $57.5 million in Pell Grant monies was left on the table, unused by Alabamians. As one study has noted, “Alabama’s future competitiveness depends on the participation and inclusion of all of our residents, especially those who are locked out of the economy.” Getting young Alabamians into college is the key to positively impacting Alabama’s economic and socioeconomic future. The word “college,” though, must become more broadly understood or interpreted as encompassing a wide array of postsecondary educational options. This doesn’t mean attending or completing a four-year program should be diminished, it simply embraces the fact that in the 21st century, education and skills attainment leading to career success can be achieved in a variety of ways. It’s important we recruit a diverse array of businesses and industries as well as incubate homegrown ones. Equally important, though, is that we invest in the human capital needed to ensure those businesses can thrive and grow. Consistently getting our high school graduates into the college pipeline is an essential step in achieving that.

COMMENTARY | THE BELTWAY BEAT Richard Shelby and Trump’s wall BY JEFF POOR/COLUMNIST/JEFFREYPOOR@GMAIL.COM L ast week, the U.S. Senate recognized Sen. Richard Shelby for casting his 10,000th vote. Such is the culture of the Senate in 2018 that staying in government long enough to cast 10,000 votes is something to be celebrated. Perhaps the driving force behind this need to recognize Shelby’s achievement is the senior Alabama senator’s current effort to return to regular order of the appropriations process. Over the last several years, Congress has forgone regular order for passage of “omnibus” spending bills. Regular order, in the current political climate, has been too difficult, and the last-ditch omnibus bill method has been the only way to avoid a government shutdown. Now, with Shelby at the helm of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he has signaled he wants to make regular order a hallmark achievement of his chairmanship. Unfortunately for Shelby, President Donald Trump is willing to sacrifice all that if the Republican-controlled Congress punts on funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. our politics it is meaningless. In some ways, McConnell sees himself as above Trump. Otherwise, why would he run the U.S. Senate as he does? Shelby has shown he is willing to go along with McConnell’s leadership, even if it means going against the wishes of his constituents. That is where Alabama’s senior senator — and his staff — find themselves, at odds with the voters of Alabama. Alabamians want the border wall even if that means getting aggressive. Shelby says he wants regular order. The question Shelby needs to ask himself is: Do a majority of voters in Alabama want a border wall or do they want the Senate Appropriations Committee to be able to churn out individual spending bills instead of omnibus appropriations packages? This seems like a silly question. Alabama is one of the first states to embrace the so-called “Make America Great Again” agenda. Shelby’s former Senate colleague Jeff Sessions was the father of this modern populist movement and emphasized immigration and border security. Nearly every candidate running in this year’s Republican primaries for a statewide ofGood for Trump fice attempted to run as Donald Trump. For the last two years, Senate Majority When it comes to greenlighting funding for Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has the border wall, Shelby dodges. He evades. He played a strange political game with Trump. squirms. During recesses, McConnell has ordered the “I think the president’s very serious about Senate to ceremonially gavel in to prevent more money to fund the wall,” Shelby said to Trump from making recess appointments. After The Washington Post. “I understand that. I’ve his primary election loss last year, then-Sen. met with him on that. It’s mind-boggling to Luther Strange spent his Thanksgiving break me that anybody would say ‘well, we’re going performing this duty for the McConnell-led to shut down the government if I don’t get my Congress. way.’” Republican members of the House have Is it really “mind-boggling?” Did you cried foul over the Senate’s inaction. McConexpect the man who threw out the old playbook nell and others in the Republican leadership, of presidential campaigns to adhere to these such as Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, made-up norms and protocols of Washington, R-Texas, have blamed the required 60-vote ma- D.C.? jority to overcome a filibuster. More often than not, those rules of decorum Although they pretend, McConnell and his are used as a means to camouflage the rot and colleagues in charge of the Senate GOP caucus decay of cronyism that has infested the federal aren’t willing to take the necessary measures government and made it possible for a candito help Trump fulfill his agenda. It’s obvious date like Trump to win the presidency. McConnell let it be known he won’t be on Richard Shelby couldn’t care less about a board with that agenda, without at least getting border wall. In some ways, he couldn’t care something in return. less about the wishes of his constituents. For For better or for worse, Trump played along. the most part, he gets feigning praise from the He named McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, the media in Alabama dominated by those that secretary of transportation. He backed “Big hold liberal beliefs. Luther” last year. He stood up to the redneck wingnuts in his Still no wall, or any sign that the wall will party and Roy Moore. That’s good enough for get funding. There has been no indication that them. Trump will get authorization to force Mexico His legacy will be that he brought the bacon to pay for the wall, as he had promised during home to Alabama. He’ll be rewarded with his the 2016 campaign. name on a few buildings around the state. It is likely McConnell doesn’t take Trump Try as he may, he’ll never catch up to as seriously as Trump and his supporters think George Corley Wallace. he should. Trump is the unlikely president, Luckily for the voters of Alabama, they and even though the two are in the same party, have a president who is more willing to act in beyond the professional wrestling aspects of their interests than the U.S. senator. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 15

BUSINESS | THE REAL DEAL Pinebrook Shopping Center adds new tenants BY RON SIVAK/COLUMNIST/BUSINESS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM Mobile-based Youngblood Real Estate announced two grand openings last week in the Pinebrook Shopping Center, 3964 Airport Blvd. at the corner of Airport and McGregor Avenue. The two businesses are Hawaii-themed eatery Poke Luau and fitness chain F45 Training. A ribboncutting event was held last week with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. Poke Luau, co-owned by the husband-and-wife team of Jason and Alison Nguyen, features Hawaiian cuisine with blends of fish, beef and vegetables combined with spices. This locally owned, 1,700-square-foot business offers customers a choice of bowls or burrito fare. Established in 2014, F45 Training is an Australia-based franchise chain with upward of 800 fitness sites spanning 26 countries. Local owners of the new Mobile location are Jon Paul Bobo and Robert Ervin IV; it will be managed by Andrew Vickers. The facility encompasses some 3,200 square feet. F45 Training reportedly merges three separate fitness training styles into one group training program for participants, combining elements of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training and functional training. Brittain Youngblood with Youngblood Real Estate managed the transaction for Poke Luau within Pinebrook Shopping Center. Pratt Thomas with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented F45 Training on its lease. • Lewis Pest Control, headquartered in Thomasville, has purchased a 6,000-square-foot office warehouse on 1.1 acres at 1224 Hutson Drive in Mobile for $175,000. The company will relocate its Mobile County office from 3263 Demetropolis Road to the new site. Pratt Thomas with Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. managed the transaction. Lewis recently acquired Mobile-based businesses B & W Pest Control, Pest Master Exterminators and Bugs on the Bayou and plans to hire an 10 new employees after the acquisitions are completed. Lewis operates nine offices in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. The company specializes in residential and commercial pest control, termite control and wildlife control. • Winn-Dixie officially reopened another store in West Mobile, at 9948 Airport Blvd., following a significant facelift. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches from Winn-Dixie Southeastern Grocer President and CEO Anthony Hucker and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl. This is the second local Winn-Dixie store to be upgraded in Mobile. To date, the Jacksonville-based grocery chain has nine locations in the Mobile and Baldwin county markets. Winn-Dixie won the 2018 Nappie Award for “Best Grocery Chain.” • The University of Alabama recently announced it will lease space at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, located at 155 S. Water St. in Mobile, effective the beginning of September. The new office will serve as a local site for research and program initiatives focusing on lower Alabama, primarily in the area of transportation. “The University of Alabama has a long history in Mobile and along the Gulf Coast, including the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. With a large and growing number of research projects and collaborations in the area, the GulfQuest facility will give us a centrally located physical space to expand our research capacity,” Dr. John Higginbotham, UA interim vice president for research and economic development, said. 16 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 • Marshall Blake, Scott Jefferies and Perrin Elebash, financial advisers at LPL Financial, have leased 2,917 square feet of ground-floor office space in the Regions Bank Building at 891 Hillcrest Road in Mobile. Nathan Handmacher and Jill Meeks, leasing executives with Stirling Properties, represented the property owner in the transaction. Jeremy Milling with Milling Commercial Realty worked for the tenants. • Happy Sushi is leasing 1,800 square feet of restaurant space inside the Yester Oaks Shopping Center, located at 3662-B Airport Blvd. in Mobile. This will be the second location for Happy Sushi in the area; it currently operates a restaurant kiosk in The Shoppes at Bel Air. Amanda Goldman, leasing executive with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant in the transaction. Terry McKinney with Springdale Stores Inc. worked for the landlord. Minority business accelerator program announces winner The Melton Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of South Alabama, in collaboration with the University of Mobile, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center, recently wrapped up an entrepreneur accelerator program that selected five minority entrepreneurs in the local area. The goal of the program was to assist contestants in scaling up their businesses by participating in the 2018 Minority Business Accelerator Program sponsored by PNC Bank. As part of the program, participants were provided an intensive, customized business acceleration curriculum that provided cash stipends to fund specific business milestones identified in the training. Efforts culminated in the winner of the graduation pitch competition receiving a $10,000 award. Troy Ephriam, owner of Ephriam & Associates Consulting, LLC, won the pitch contest. Other local-area program participants included Tim Burnett, owner of Quality Sprinkler System; Jabaria Dent, owner of Dent Enterprises Inc; Ernest Hughes, owner of Hughes 360 Services, LLC; and Enoch Smith, owner of Easy Heating and Cooling Inc. “The Minority Business Accelerator Program couldn’t have come along at a better time for me and my company,” said program winner Ephriam. “The program pushed me beyond my comfort zone. We had to reinvent our business model. I think the MBA program supports minority businesses best by showing how to become innovators within our startups, which was a real game changer. We are eager to be mentors for next year’s program,” he said The program’s teaching team was led by Dr. Todd Greer, dean of the School of Business at the University of Mobile, and Dr. Don C. Mosley Jr. and Dr. Thomas Nelson of the Melton Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in USA’s Mitchell College of Business.

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 17

CUISINE THE REVIEW CORTLANDT’S PIZZA PUB 4356 OLD SHELL ROAD, SUITE E MOBILE 36608 251-342-0024 Cortlandt’s in Spring Hill hits the mark BY ANDY MACDONALD/CUISINE EDITOR | FATMANSQUEEZE@COMCAST.NET O Bojangles’ close to opening in Mobile WORD OF MOUTH The first time I ever had Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits was in Charlotte, North Carolina, during a Fat Man Squeeze tour. I didn’t know it at the time, but that is where the chicken chain began in 1977. Some around here callously refer to them as “Yankee Popeye’s,” but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You will see why soon enough. All we know is “Opening Soon!” marks the banner on their website, but the brand new Bojangles’ building looks nearly complete at 3213 Dauphin St., just across from Greer’s near Interstate 65. It appears finishing touches are all that’s left to have them slinging buttermilk biscuits and breakfast all day, as well as fried chicken and bowls. There is even a Bo-Smart menu with items under 500 calories. Who can argue with chicken and biscuits with Cajun influences? Not this guy. Welcome to Mobile. Believe the hype? Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries I love the commercials, I love the buildup and I love to get trashy every now and again. But I’ve yet to make my way to Taco Bell for the relaunch of Nacho Fries. I did, however, send my fast-food liaison, Snake, to test them out. A connoisseur of foods under five bucks, Snake’s verdict was that they were surprisingly good and served with cheese sauce on the side “like a pretzel.” Who can argue with fried, coated potatoes dipped in cheese? Not this guy. Tres leches for summer dessert It’s a crying shame peaches are ripe in the Photo | Daniel Anderson nly a fool doesn’t believe in second chances. I’ve sort of made my living on someone giving me an opportunity to reprove myself. In this day and age I’ll take any shot at redemption you can give me, which brings me to this: A couple of years ago I had a lousy evening at a Spring Hill location known as Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub. The food I had was good but half the menu was missing and the front of house was an absolute disaster. Maybe it was first-year jitters, but the experience was less than stellar. On a whim last week I got the craving for pizza. Those who know me understand that doesn’t happen often, but as Katie and I aimlessly drove the streets waiting for some sort of inspiration as to where we would eat that evening, the idea of Cortlandt’s popped into my head. Katie’s never had it and I thought it would be nice to see if things had changed. We walked into a moderately busy restaurant and I ordered a glass of Les Volets rosé ($7) while Katie studied the menu over water with lemon. When my wine was delivered the waitress stood there, staring at me. What seemed like a minute must have been about five seconds before I realized she was my friend from Laurel, Shannon! We’ve known each other since kindergarten but lost touch, briefly sharing a few words once over the past 20 years or so. After a hasty game of catching up, Miss Shannon brought us our soup ($4.75) and Caesar salad ($3.75). The latter was Katie’s, and it was astonishingly good with a very fragrant homemade dressing that made me question my choice, but when I got to the soup I knew I’d made the right decision. It was a good bit of seafood and corn in an incredible broth. Wow. We couldn’t decide on pizza until Shannon let us know the chef could split any pizza, even with different sauces, down the middle. Sold! Katie had to have the Tree Hugger, a white-sauce pizza with artichoke, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic and Gorgonzola seasoned with lemon zest, basil and Parmesan. This is right up her alley, especially with the lemon zest and basil. That blue-cheese flavor hits the nose and tongue as the citrus comes in. I had a quick bite but for the most part stayed on my side of the pie. Pepperoni and meatball is the way to go. With the more traditional red sauce, the sliced meatballs were great with the pepperoni. I’d be crazy not to mention the crust was top-notch with sort of a sourdough flavor. All of this was pleasantly serenaded by Mobile legend Marcus Elizondo, a musician I’ve admired for years. I wanted to catch his whole set but needed to get to bed. We couldn’t leave without Shannon convincing us to have the tiramisu ($6.75), which, by the way, was humongous. This isn’t dessert for one. It went home with us but barely saw the light of the next day. Pleased with our meal, we had to go back to make sure this place was as good a few days later. Our return found us at an outside table on an unusually busy Tuesday. You’ll never guess who our waitress was. I began this evening with a Tasari Nero D’Avola ($8) while Katie sipped her (for the time being) usual. This go-round Katie had the mixed green salad ($3.75) with Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumber and Parmesan cheese with tiny croutons, tied together with a very notable tomato/citrus vinaigrette. That dressing is worth an attempt at home. My soup this time was minestrone Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub in Spring Hill offers pizza, soups, salads and daily specials. ($4.75), full of zucchini, carrots, celery, mushrooms, kidney beans and bits of pork loin. Once again, Cortlandt’s nailed this one. Seems we were on a similar path to our last visit, but tonight Katie ordered a Hot Chicken Hoagie ($9.75). Plain as day, it says on the menu that it comes with a Caesar salad. She didn’t complain and doubled down on the green things while finishing half the sandwich of sliced chicken, sautéed onions, Gorgonzola, Parmesan and white sauce on Italian bread brushed with roasted garlic olive oil. An order of focaccia ($7.75) adorned with pancetta also boasted roasted garlic, onions and mozzarella. This got me on the appetizer menu and I couldn’t get off. Next thing you know I am ordering the Mac and Cheese ($6.50) with elbow macaroni cooked fresh with house wine cream sauce and three Italian cheeses. It would be enough to top this one with Parmesan, mozzarella and bread crumbs but they gave me the option of adding toppings. I added Italian sausage ($1.25), sliced meatballs ($2.50) and onions (free of charge) for what was the best macaroni I think I’ve ever had. I’m certain after my previous review (and I was just speaking the truth) they are in no hurry to name a dish after me, but call it what you wish, that combination needs to be on a menu. It turned an appetizer into a full meal, and Lucas is already dying to try it. Even with the flood of people on a Tuesday evening and with one waitress, our service was stellar, our food prompt and, of course, delicious. It’s the taste Cortlandt’s is known for and I’m glad to see business is going so well. Nothing was off the menu, staff was friendly and, most importantly, I felt like I got what I paid for. It’s a good feeling to give something a second chance and enjoy the results. I gave Cortlandt’s Pizza Pub a second chance and it was so good I gave it a third. summer but it’s too oppressive to enjoy hot peach cobbler. Good thing canned milk is in season, because a tres leches (three-milk) cake is a wonderful cold dessert. My friend Evan Tenorio challenged me to put up a recipe this week. Basically it’s just angel food cake soaked in sweetened condensed, whole and evaporated milk and topped with whipped cream. There’s the easy version, but here is a made-from-scratch recipe. 1 cup flour 1½ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 5 eggs, separated 1 cup sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 cup whole milk, divided 1 (14-oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk 1 (12-oz.) can of evaporated milk ¼ cup Gran Gala orange liqueur Use a 9-by-13-inch pan for this one. Spray it really well with cooking spray. Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a mixing bowl combine baking powder, salt and flour. Separate eggs very carefully. Beat the egg yolks with ¾ cup sugar and stir in 1/3 cup milk and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture. Beat egg whites to soft peaks and add ¼ cup sugar. Fold this into the batter gently and bake 30-40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool the cake on a platter with high sides, piercing the top with a fork. Combine remaining milk with both cans of milk and orange liqueur. Pour over the cake and refrigerate overnight. Top with whipped cream, cherries or whatever your heart desires! Recycle! A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 21

COVER STORY Alabama on sidelines as Mississippi launches sports betting JASON JOHNSON/REPORTER W hen it comes to predicting what will happen in sports, legendary oddsmaker Danny Sheridan literally wrote the book. However, gaming enthusiasts might be dismayed by the recent odds he gave Alabama of seeing legalized gambling across the state anytime soon. “I would make the prediction — and I hope I’m wrong — that the Alabama Legislature will let the people vote on a lottery, casino games or sports betting when Donald Trump kneels for the National Anthem,” Sheridan said. That’s a grim outlook for those in the Yellowhammer State who’d like to get in on the action — and potential revenue — its neighbor to the west continues to develop. Just last week, Mississippi became the fourth state to allow legal betting on sporting events. Sheridan, a Mobile native, was a featured guest for the grand opening of the Sports Book & Bar at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi. There, he placed one of Mississippi’s first “legal” sports bets, and if his reputation holds true, fans of Alabama and Auburn football could be in for a disappointing season. “I bet Auburn to win under nine and half games this year, and I picked Clemson to win the National Championship because I don’t like the odds on Alabama,” he said. “I also bet $5 on LSU because several of my friends love LSU. I asked them if I could bet a penny.” Sheridan, who says he doesn’t gamble on sports, placed bets for charity alongside former NFL pros Robert Royal and Willis McGahee and several state officials. Three hundred miles to the north, a similar event was held simultaneously at the Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. While those first bets were staged, they were followed by hundreds of bets from casino guests — many of whom had stood and waited for the ceremony in Biloxi to end. In less than 48 hours, a representative of the Beau Rivage said “thousands of bets [had] been placed.” All 12 Biloxi casinos plan to offer sports betting, and while it may not be a game changer economically, it is expected to draw in new customers. It’s also no coincidence that the launch of sports betting came just weeks before football season kicks off. Mississippi regulates and collects taxes from legal gaming activities in the state’s 36 waterfront casino properties, though revenues have actually been in decline since 2008. Still, gambling has generated $300 million to $350 million every year for the last decade. Sheridan told Lagniappe that, like lotteries in neighboring states, a good chunk of the gambling revenues Mississippi collects likely comes from Alabamians crossing the state line. Given the popularity of college football here, he believes that will also be the case with sports betting. “For illegal football betting, Alabama, per capita, is the 24 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 largest state in the country. Huge is not the word,” he said when asked what the state could be missing out on. “Alabamians put millions of dollars into lotteries in other states, and then half of Mobile and Baldwin counties go to Mississippi to play at the casinos. That’s a lot of money in taxes.” Hedging your bets The rush to legalize sports betting at the state level started in May, when the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 — a law that had prevented states from allowing any kind of sports gambling for nearly three decades. Its intent was to protect the integrity of competitive sports, but the court found it to be an unconstitutional violation of states’ rights, concluding that: “It is as if federal officers were installed in state legislative chambers and were armed with the authority to stop legislators from voting on any offending proposals.” Mississippi lawmakers did some gambling of their own when they passed the state law legalizing sports betting. It was included as part of a bill related to daily fantasy sports signed into law in March 2017, more than a year before the SCOTUS decision. State Rep. Richard Bennett, a former chairman of the House Gaming Committee, authored most of the bill and said the decision to pass it ahead of time is the reason Mississippi is one of the first three states to launch sports betting following the ruling. “Even though we knew it was illegal nationally at the time, we felt and hoped the Supreme Court would rule that it was constitutional,” he said. “The [Mississippi] Gaming Commission had already started putting together rules and regulations and was ready to move in anticipation of the ruling coming down in our favor. We were one step ahead, and we’re proud of that.” In all, the rules the gaming commission put together are similar to those used in Las Vegas. Bets have to be made at licensed casinos and can be placed on any sport at the professional or collegiate level, including Olympic games and horse or greyhound races. Coaches and athletes are prohibited from betting on teams they’re affiliated with, bets can only be placed by those 21 and older and wagers can’t be made, nor winnings collected, on someone else’s behalf. Winning wagers also expire 30 days after the event on which they were made. Mississippi’s edge in the world of sports betting isn’t poised to last long, though, as 20 states have introduced bills that could legalize the practice in the future. Sheridan said that speaks to its popularity and the prevalence of the illegal sports betting that’s existed for years. “You have this pent-up demand because most people, male and female, have an opinion on sports,” he said. “Forty million Americans are illegally betting probably $7- or $8 billion a weekend, and now they’re not criminals anymore.” Most observers would say Sheridan’s valuation of the market for illegal sports betting is high, but then again, it’s tricky to get accurate data on clandestine activities. A study by the American Gaming Association put that figure at around $150 billion annually, though other economists — using legal sports betting in the United Kingdom as a basis — have estimated illegal gambling brings in around $67 billion a year in the U.S. Whatever the number, it’s big — so big that Jay Rood, vice president of race and sports for MGM Resorts International, told Lagniappe the “black market” remains the company’s “biggest competitor.” While legalized sports betting might cut into some of that underground market, Sheridan said he doubts it’s something underground bookies are very worried about. He says there’s such a demand for sports betting that the rise of a legal industry likely “won’t affect them at all.” “If I’m an illegal bookmaker, and you’re my clients, you’re going to still be my clients, but there will be 20 or 30 others who don’t know me who can’t wait to go to Biloxi and bet on their favorite teams,” he added. “And why shouldn’t they be allowed to do that? You cannot legislate morality in this country. We’ve tried, and people are going to drink too much, they’re going to smoke too much, they’re going to eat too much.” How it works The Beau Rivage was able to provide a space for sports betting quickly by renovating an existing restaurant and bar on the property. It still offers food and drinks, but now patrons can also watch games they’ve placed a bet on play out in real time. Rood, who came from Nevada to oversee the development of the resort’s sports book, said Beau Rivage visitors will be able to place bets from anywhere on property using a smartphone. “We’re going to introduce a mobile app in probably in a month, or as soon as we get an approval from the gaming commission,” he said. “You’ll be able to make a bet anywhere on the property that you want, whether you’re in the poker room, at the blackjack tables or in the nightclub.” Rood said the law adopted in Mississippi also keeps open the possibility of allowing off-premises betting in the future, though that’s probably a long way off, if it happens at all. However, if approved, it would allow bets to be placed remotely from anywhere within the state, which Rood said could help licensed casinos compete with black market betting. At the Beau Rivage, there is a steep list of possible bets to be placed within a single game or through an entire season. Over/unders, point spreads, outcomes, parlay, prop bets — if it happens in a game, you can mostly likely place a bet on it. While they have a shorter window, season-long bets can be made on total wins, losses and championship winners — something Beau Rivage Manager of Race and Sports Booking Mike Hall expects to be very popular in SEC football country. “We’re going to have overs and unders on total wins by each team in the conference, but once the season starts, those bets are taken down,” Hall said. “We’re also taking odds to win the SEC championship. Something like that might progress a little bit into the season,

COVER STORY Could Alabama follow suit? Data from daily fantasy sports operators, some of which were declared illegal in a 2016 opinion from Attorney General Luther Strange, indicates a number of Alabamians are interested in sports gaming. Marc La Vorgna, who’s represented both FanDuel and DraftKings, estimates there were 775,000 players in Alabama across all fantasy sports operators prior to Strange’s opinion. While many Alabamians may be interested in sports betting, some observers say it’s unlikely it will be legalized here because of the state’s long history of opposition to most forms of gambling. Alabamians voted down a constitutional referendum on a state lottery in 1999, though some polls show attitudes across the state have since shifted. Regardless, many elected officials remain opposed to any form of gambling or a state lottery. The only legal gambling that exists in Alabama today is at properties owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, but state law prevents even those facilities from having table games like blackjack and poker. It’s a sore subject with Sheridan, and he’s not shy about his criticisms. “Our legislators think we’re smart enough to elect them, but we’re not smart enough to vote on a lottery, casino gambling on sports betting,” he said. “They’re gutless. The religious right that scares these politicians … they exist, but if they were such Photo | Daniel Anderson and those odds will change to reflect how each team is playing.” However, what might be exciting news for sports fans has been a concern for those who oversee collegiate athletics. For the NCAA, the new legal landscape is likely to have a tangible cost, as the association works to educate players, coaches and support staff on what they can and can’t do. It will also likely have to address how injuries are reported. While the ACC has established a system for disclosing player injuries, other conferences — including the SEC — have not. That’s the type of information oddsmakers would like to have, and it could lead to trouble if it were leaked by someone associated with an NCAA program. The NCAA has suspended its ban on locating championship events in states where sports wagering is legal but says it has no plans to financially benefit from sports wagering like some professional sports associations have discussed. Instead, it has remained focused on education. “While we certainly respect the Supreme Court’s decision, our position on sports wagering remains,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement released last month. “With this new landscape, we must evolve and expand our longstanding efforts to protect both the integrity of competitions and the well-being of student-athletes.” At SEC Media Days last month, Commissioner Greg Sankey said gambling on collegiate sports is nothing new, but with two major SEC football programs only a few hours from the casinos, Mississippi’s legalization of sports betting could be a challenge for the conference. Sankey also made no secret of his view on the “increased cultural acceptance” of sports betting. “While it may be preferred to have no expansion of gambling activity, what is needed now is for our state and federal legislative leaders to enact policies that properly support the integrity of our games and provide the necessary protections for our students and our student-athletes,” he told reporters. The Beau Rivage in Biloxi was the site for the state’s first legal sports bets last week as Mississippi became just the fourth state to allow gambling on sporting events following a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize sports books. a power, we’d have Roy Moore as our senator.” However, there are still those who oppose the gambling or a lottery. Some — including the “religious right” — have objected to gambling on moral grounds due to its impact on low-income residents and potential to become addictive. Groups such as the Alabama Citizens Action Program have long opposed any type of lottery or gambling expansion. Other conservative groups, like the Alabama Policy Institute (API), have taken a more philosophical opposition to using gambling to fund the government. Lagniappe reached out to API for comment on this report but did not receive a response. However, when the state Legislature was considering a lottery referendum in 2016, API decried it as an attempt to con Alabamians “into handing over more of their money.” “Make no mistake, the lottery is a tax — a hidden tax, disguised as entertainment, and supplied through a state-run monopoly — and it will almost assuredly lead to more taxes as politicians are further enabled to avoid the kinds of tough decisions that they were elected to make,” API wrote. With the governorship and several legislative seats up for election, it’s an issue that has come up on the campaign trial now that states can make their own decisions on sports betting. Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign did not respond to a request seeking her positions on gambling and sports betting, but she has publicly stated her opposition to legalized gambling in the past. However, Ivey has also said the public should be allowed to vote on the matter. During an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2010, Ivey proposed offering the people a simply worded referendum: “Do you support the legalization of casino gambling, yes or no?” Conversely, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox has based much of his platform on the passage of a lottery and is open to discussions about other forms of gambling in the state. “It’s revenue that can help, whether it’s with mental health, corrections or adding state troopers to our highways,” Maddox said. “There’s an opportunity for, conservatively, somewhere between $400 million to $500 million between the lottery, gaming and sports gambling that we could invest in Alabama without raising taxes. We absolutely need to be pursuing those.” Any movement to considering something like sports betting will likely focus on whether it constitutes a game of skill or a game of chance. That same issue came up last year when the Legislature was discussing daily fantasy sports, which were found to be illegal in 2016. The distinction between “chance” and “skill” matters in Alabama, though, because games of chance can’t be approved by the Legislature and have to go through a constitutional referendum. Attorney General Steve Marshall has previously said that, because of the different opinions on whether sports gaming is a skill, a referendum would be the best option because any “statutory legalization of sports gaming would surely be met with protracted court challenges.” However, if you ask Sheridan, who provided the daily odds for USA Today for three decades and has been featured on television shows and in newspapers around the country, he’ll tell you his lengthy career would not have been possible if sports betting wasn’t a skill. “When Alabama is playing Louisville, and they’re a 26-point favorite, that’s not a chance because you have to, hopefully, have some knowledge of Louisville and Alabama,” he said. “I predict point spread winners every week for my clients. It’s my living, and I’ve done it all my life. I wish to hell it were chance, because I’d rather be lucky than good any day.” A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 25

ART ARTIFICE Museum’s cooperative civil rights exhibit opens Aug. 18 BY KEVIN LEE/ARTS EDITOR/KLEE@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM F or a humble laborer, Rayfield Davis will receive high honors: observation in a city museum and a street with his name. Too bad it took his brutal death to get it. Davis is one of six racially motivated murder victims in a collaborative exhibit between the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at Northeastern University School of Law (CRRJ) and the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.), opening Aug. 18. All were killed during the period 1942-48, when Jim Crow still loomed over Dixie. Davis was a 53-year-old Brookley Air Force Base worker whose limp body was found March 7, 1948, in a drainage ditch near Tennessee and Broad streets. Dying shortly afterward, the black man’s death certificate listed “beating and immersion in water” as causes. The coroner supposed a blackjack or brass knuckles was used to create such damage. Within days, Brookley mechanic Horace M. Miller confessed to the assault. The white 20-year-old said he and Davis left a city bus at Broad and Tennessee before Davis told him “their friend President Truman would soon make the negro more important than the white man,” that it was motivation for the enraged beating with fists and feet. A grand jury sympathized with Miller and declined to indict him. Miller’s family and friends in Mississippi told reporters they planned a banquet “to relieve him of this terrible ordeal.” Despite the NAACP’s efforts, he was never prosecuted. “Our perspective is even though the perpetrator might be alive, these families deserve some form of justice and that often comes in the form of recognition and raising awareness,” Restorative Justice Project Director Kaylie Simon said. DAVIS WAS A 53-YEAR-OLD BROOKLEY AIR FORCE BASE WORKER WHOSE LIMP BODY WAS FOUND MARCH 7, 1948, IN A DRAINAGE DITCH NEAR TENNESSEE AND BROAD STREETS. Davis was initially arrested, then freed. • In 1944, Pvt. Theodore Wesley Samuels was shot by Mobile Police Department Officer John Waldrop while standing outside a nightclub. Samuels was home on furlough. • In 1945, 25-year-old Prentiss McCann was shot in the head twice by police officer Melvin Porter as he stood outside the Midway Club on Dublin Street. The officer said the shooting was accidental as his firearm “got caught up in the door” of his vehicle. • Best known among the victims is Pvt. Henry Williams. Stationed at Brookley in 1942, a fully uniformed Williams was shot three times by bus driver Grover Chandler. The driver was never prosecuted. Local civil rights champion John LeFlore threatened boycotts and submitted demands to the Mobile Light and Railroad Co., including the dismissal of Chandler. Some provisions were agreed upon — drivers were disarmed, for instance — but Chandler was merely transferred, not fired. Their stories will fill a gallery just inside the museum’s front entrance through the end of August. The greatest portion of the exhibit will be from the CRRJ-Nobles Archives where close to 1,000 cases are preserved. “They’ve sent us newspaper clippings, records, death certificates, NAACP correspondence. Also, for Rayfield Davis, I think family members have put together several pages from a scrapbook,” Assistant Curator of Collections Seth Kinard said. In 2013, CRRJ first approached the museum about a joint exhibit but it fell through the cracks during a contentious shift in leadership. It resurfaced recently as board member Yvette Chestang led the local effort. Launched in 2008, CRRJ looks at racially motivated killings across the South from 1930 to 1970. The painstaking investigations often have small beginnings, from old news articles or clippings from a senior thesis. "We'll go back and do public records requests, we'll talk to descendants of the people who were killed and we'll rebuild the case," Simon said. CRRJ's work made Davis' descendants fully aware of his fate. More of their family's story will appear in our Aug. 15 issue. "We've talked about in the future expanding our reach because of course there was violence all over the country, not just in the South, but it was heavily concentrated in the South," Simon said. "We are operating against time so we have to stay focused, because we are really trying to interview people who either were alive or their parents or grandparents were."

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 27

FEATURE MUSIC From Gold Coast to Gulf Coast BY STEPHEN CENTANNI/MUSIC EDITOR/SCENTANNI@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM BAND: HUSSY HICKS DATE: THURSDAY, AUG. 16, 7 P.M. VENUE: CALLAGHAN’S IRISH SOCIAL CLUB, 916 CHARLESTON ST., WWW.CALLAGHANSIRISHSOCIALCLUB.COM TICKETS: CALL 251-433-9374 FOR MORE INFO. 28 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Submitted F or years, Australian duo Hussy Hicks have brought their harmonic, earthy, folk sound from the Gold Coast to the Gulf Coast. With each local performance, Leesa Gentz and Julz Parker fall more in love with the Mobile Bay area and its music scene. In fact, the geographic impression has been so strong that the two recorded their album “Lucky Joe’s Wine and Other Tales from Dog River” with Rick Hirsch at his waterfront Studio H2O. Now, Hussy Hicks return to the Azalea City with tracks from their new album, “On the Boundaries.” For this outing, Gentz and Parker decided to give their folk sound more of an edgy rock flavor than in the past. In a recent conversation with Lagniappe, Gentz explained Hussy Hicks’ recent experimentation in the studio as well as the duo’s ever-growing love affair with the Alabama Gulf Coast. Stephen Centanni: Australia has never disappointed with its music, but it’s kind of a funny thing. It’s like you won’t hear of any bands coming out of Australia, and then all of a sudden, they’re here. I have to know what it’s like getting your music out of Australia and to the rest of the world. Leesa Gentz: Well, Julz and I have always been fairly adventurous girls. Our very first tour together was actually here in the States, like, 12 years ago. It was kind of as much traveling around as it was playing. We have always taken our music as many places as possible. That’s kind of the fun for us. It’s seeing new places and meeting new people and trying new things and struggling with languages and all that sort of thing. We absolutely love touring at home in Australia, but yeah, I definitely think the adventurous side of us loves it when we get to tour overseas. Centanni: How do you think touring in the South has affected your music? Gentz: So much! Both of us are head over heels in love with the Mobile music scene. We just think you guys have the most amazing musicians and songwriters and studios. The musical community is so strong, and we feel so fortunate because we met Kristy Lee so many years ago. She really brought us in and introduced us to everyone. We’re so lucky that we have so many friends in Mobile and [have] been allowed to be a little, tiny part of your scene. Centanni: With that said, how would you compare the Mobile scene to somewhere along the Gold Coast? Gentz: I would say that apart from the actual type of music that’s being played, I’d say it’s quite similar. We have a really thriving, healthy scene. We’ve got all kinds of music. There’s a lot of hardcore and metal music coming out of the coast at the moment and good hard rock music, but we have a really strong acoustic, kinda rootsy scene as well, which is obviously the one that we fit a little bit better into. We’ve been really lucky, because the government has been focusing some energy and money into building our music scene and giving us a bit more of a national identity in our country. We live in a holiday area. It’s where people and their family go for their holidays, so we’re trying to establish ourselves as a great music city as well. Centanni: One of the many friends that you’ve made since Australian folk duo Hussy Hicks — Leesa Gentz and Julz Parker — are returning to Mobile with tracks from their new album, “On the Boundaries.” you’ve been coming here is Rick Hirsch. You even came and recorded an album at Studio H2O. What was it like working with Rick? Gentz: Rick is just incredible. Obviously, apart from being the nicest guy in the whole world, his knowledge of music and his ears are incredible. Him and Julz get on like a house on fire. We pop around to Rick’s whenever we’re in Mobile. These two, they’ll sit around and play guitar for hours. They talk about guitar, and they jam. We’ve actually made a lifelong friend with Rick Hirsch. As far as recording, we had Stan Foster coming in to play bass, and Greg DeLuca playing drums on the record. The five of us sat around and had a ball playing music for five days. We were also lucky enough to have Eric Erdman and Donna Hall and Kristy Lee come in and do some vocals on that record. For two chicks from Australia, having that level of musician play on your album is mind blowing. Centanni: What was it about Dog River that inspired an album? Gentz: I think just the people. We’ve been coming to Mobile for so long, and we had spoken for Rick for a couple of years. He kept saying, “Come on! We need to record something together.” So one year we just put enough time aside that we could sit down and be creative. You know, a lot of the songs were almost finished, some of them were completely finished. All of us sat down and nutted it out together and what direction everything should take. Obviously, that studio is in one of the most beautiful places that I’ve ever seen, with the magnolia trees and Spanish moss and the river and watching fish jump. We even had those fireflies everywhere at night. So, the place was magical, but the people were the most magical. Centanni: The new album is called “On the Boundaries,” which I think is appropriate, because it’s an edgier album than you’ve done in the past. For you, how do you think the title of the album reflects that collection of songs? Gentz: It definitely pushed our boundaries musically. Usually, we go into the studio, and we try and create a sound that can be easily recreated in a live situation. With “On the Boundaries,” we decided not to worry about any of that. We spent about 12 days tracking everything on that album, and we made as many different, kind of interesting sounds as we could. We experimented a lot, and we did a lot of vocal layering. There’s a few songs where it’s like you’re playing in vocal parts on the keyboard. That was all sung live. We created heaps of samples. After we tracked it, we had several months away. Anytime we were in an interesting place, Julz would get out there recording stuff, and we would capture sounds of the birds or the frogs. So, we got kinda experimental, but we have been playing most of those songs live. I think that if it’s a decent song, then you can strip back all the layers and still have the essence of the song, and those songs have been going over well in live situations. We’re very happy with the album. It just won an award for “Album of the Year” in our local area. Even though it’s different to our other stuff, everyone seems to be responding positively. Centanni: As far as your experience with this album, how do you think it will affect your future recordings? Gentz: I don’t know, Julz and I have been talking about what we’re going to do with our next album. I think we might take approaches from both sides, with more band-sounding stuff and the layering stuff. In Australia, we’ve been traveling with our rhythm section, Tracy and Allie. We’re home for a few weeks in September, then we go to Europe for about six weeks. We’re hoping that once we get back from all that at the end of November we’ll be able to get back in the studio and just play around and see how things fall into place. I think that hopefully it will fall into place, or we’ll have to try a few different things.

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 29

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 31

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 33

‘Tully’ mixes family life with flights of fancy T FILMTHE REEL WORLD BY ASIA FREY/FILM CRITIC/AFREY@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM AREA THEATERS AMC MOBILE 16 785 Schillinger Road South Mobile, AL (251)639-1748 CRESCENT THEATER 208 Dauphin St Mobile, AL (251) 438-2005 REGAL MOBILE STADIUM 18 1250 Satchel Paige Drive Mobile, AL (844) 462-7342 AMC JUBILEE Square 12 6898 Highway 90 Daphne, AL (251) 626-5766 he team behind the 2007 instant classic “Juno,” screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman, have created an indelible vehicle for star Charlize Theron with “Tully,” a dramedy that manages to temper its painfully realistic depiction of family life with flights of fancy. Theron stars as Marlo, an intelligent, sardonic, extremely pregnant mother of two, suffering, it is suggested by her husband and her brother, from depression. Her wealthy brother (Mark Duplass) is also a parent of three kids, but he and his wife throw around money freely and ludicrously in their child rearing, so Marlo takes his offer to pay for a “night nanny” for his sister with derision. She thinks it’s wrong to let someone else bond with her newborn. After the baby is born, however, the pressing needs of the infant and Marlo’s other kids, particularly her overly sensitive son, who is on the brink of expulsion from kindergarten for what appear to be special needs, lead her to call the night nanny. Enter Tully, a slim, young, hip free spirit whose almost preternatural comprehension of Marlo leads to a growing friendship between the women. They seem to be kindred spirits, and Tully comes to anticipate Marlo’s most complex problems. As Marlo’s fatigue and depression seem to improve, she thrives along with her family, but her friendship with Tully threatens to supersede its boundaries. The chemistry and give-and-take between the two actresses is thrilling, and their intimacy is something unusual to see depicted on screen. Actress Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”) is magnificent, holding her own with an indomitable Theron scene for scene. It’s interesting to think that “Juno,” from a decade earlier in the lives of these relatively young filmmakers, was about teen pregnancy, while “Tully” checks in deeper into adulthood with a mother of three. Writer Cody had recently given birth to her third child when she wrote this film, and it certainly shows. I felt like I was looking into my own haggard face in the mirror a couple of times during Theron’s vanity-free performance, and an extended sequence of nighttime feedings and diaper changes is chillingly accurate. But the multiple times when friendlybut-clueless husband Ron Livingston describes his wife as “leaving” their kids “home alone,” only to have someone point out to him that he himself was there, are perhaps the most devastatingly on-the-nose moments. This film is funny but dark, complex and full of real peril. It’s not perfect. It is sometimes facile, and, strangely enough, some of the dialogue is lacking, which is odd because that is usually Cody’s greatest strength. On the other hand, the heart of this film beats more strongly than in any of her previous work, and the relationship between Tully and Marlo is vivid, profound and ultimately very moving. Charlize Theron gives a performance that is at times bravely unlikeable and ugly, although this character does not compare to her reprehensible character in her earlier collaboration with Diablo Cody, “Young Adult,” which was sometimes hard to watch. Marlo is dangerously unhappy, but in an all too relatable way, and I presume Cody and Jason Reitman have brought their own maturity to a film that is about just that. A twist at the end makes “Tully” even more special, a bitter, bracing valentine not just to motherhood, but to womanhood, and an exploration of the fact that those are not always the same things. “Tully” is currently available to rent. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 35

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 37

A day after the unticketed event, the city of Mobile pegged attendance at around 30,000. But other unofficial guesstimates ranged from 15,000 to 20,000 — all of which were huge numbers for a political rally. For many media members familiar with Ladd-Peebles, the 30,000 number always seemed far larger than appeared likely. As one of those in the stadium that day, it was obvious to me more than half of Ladd was empty, and there were only a few thousand people on the field in front of the media bullpen. And the people sitting in the stands were pretty spread out as well. Personally, I felt 20,000 would be a generous guess. Still, the official 30,000 number was picked up and carried across the country. But the event estimates continue to grow three years later. CNN’s Andrew Cuomo and actress Rosie O’Donnell discussed current Trump rallies on the air earlier this week, with O’Donnell expressing doubt about the president’s ability to draw a large crowd without paying attendees. Cuomo countered that “tens of thousands” had assembled in Mobile to see him. Speaking about that exchange on her show Tuesday morning, syndicated radio show host Laura Ingraham — a harsh critic of inaccurate reporting about Trump — declared that the event in Mobile had drawn 70,000 people. Of course that number is ludicrous considering Ladd only holds 43,000 in the stands and has a listed maximum of about 50,000. Plenty of photos and videos still available online show clearly that half of the stadium was empty as Trump took the stage. That’s not to downplay the event, which was indeed a great turnout, but it is a fascinating example of how “fake news” sometimes becomes “fact.” Getting “Madder” Those who have enjoyed columnist and editor Quin Hillyer’s debut work of fiction, “Mad Jones, Heretic” now have the opportunity to dig into his two follow-ups. “Mad Jones, Hero” and “Mad Jones, Agonistes” are both available on Amazon.com, completing the “accidental prophet” trilogy about a modern-day Martin Luther who nails his religious theses to Gulf Coast church doors. The books are a satire of modern religion, politics and media.

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 39

SPORTS UPON FURTHER REVIEW NFL Flag Football continues to grow along Alabama Gulf Coast BY J. MARK BRYANT/SPORTS WRITER/SPORTS@LAGNIAPPEMOBILE.COM/TWITTER @GOULAGUY F 40 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 Photo | Reese’s Senior Bowl ootball is a collision sport, so the possibility of injuries has caused many parents to question wheth- Football event announces lineup er their children should participate. The staff at the The 1st & 10 Club is back for its 19th season with C Reese’s Senior Bowl recognized this issue, and Spire as the title sponsor. In addition to its speaker list, the introduced NFL Flag Football to Mobile County in 2015. club’s events will honor high school scholars and studentRob Lehocky, director of public relations with the athletes at each meeting. Students are selected from high Senior Bowl, said the sport has had a lot of positive feedschools in Mobile and Baldwin counties for their outstandback. Its popularity has continued to ing performance on the field, in the grow, as a second league was added classroom and in the community. the following year in Baldwin County. ESPN analyst and Heisman Organizers describe NFL Flag as Trophy winner Desmond Howard a fun activity open to boys and girls will kick off the series of meetings that provides opportunities to enjoy at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug.13, at ONLINE REGISTRATION IS football in a noncontact environment. the Mobile Marriott. The rest of the Participants can benefit by being schedule includes Steve Campbell, CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE physically active while learning the University of South Alabama head fundamentals of football along with AT SENIORBOWL.COM. THE football coach, on Monday, Sept. lessons in teamwork and sportsman17; Mike Locksley, offensive coorDEADLINE TO SIGN UP IS ship. The sport teaches many of the dinator for The University of Alasame skills intrinsic to the tackle game bama, on Monday, Oct. 22; Mark AUG. 15 FOR MOBILE COUNTY and can serve as a path to padded May, ESPN analyst, former Pitt and football. AND AUG. 24 FOR BALDWIN NFL offensive guard, on Monday, The registration fee of $50 includes Nov. 5; and Dollar General Bowl COUNTY. NFL team-branded jerseys, flag coaches, athletic directors and key football belts, membership in the naplayers on Thursday, Dec. 6. tional USA Football organization and For more information on the player’s insurance coverage. Only 200 C Spire 1st & 10 Club or Dollar spots are available. General Bowl, visit DollarGeneralBowl.com or call 251Online registration is currently taking place at senior635-0011. bowl.com. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 15 for Mobile County and Aug. 24 for Baldwin County. Future Jaguars earn softball honors The league is divided into three age groups. DevelopUniversity of South Alabama incoming freshmen mental is for 6-year-olds (must be 6 by Sept. 1); AFC is Victoria Ortiz and Kennedy Cronan have already gained for 7- and 8-year-olds; and NFC is for 9- to 12-year-olds attention. They are among 48 student-athletes from 38 high (must still be 12 by Oct. 1). school softball programs named to 2018 National Fastpitch Action will begin with free Kickoff Camps. On MonCoaches Association All-American teams. day, Aug. 20, the Mobile County league will gather at the Ortiz, who lettered six seasons at Baker High, was a Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds (1035 Cody Road N. in second-team All-America selection after batting .515 for Mobile), 4:30-6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 28, the Baldwin the Honeybees last season. She recorded 26 doubles and County league will meet at the Foley Sports Tourism 16 home runs and drove in 78 runs in 2018, while being Complex (10113 Foley Beach Express in Foley), 4:30-6:30 successful in 15 of her 17 stolen base attempts. During p.m. her prep career, Ortiz accumulated 57 home runs and 295 These camps are designed to teach youngsters the NFL RBIs at Baker. Flag fundamentals and rules of play. The camps will also Cronan, a third-team All-America selection, was one serve as an evaluation period to help form balanced teams. of two players from Daphne High School to make the list, Games will be played over six weeks — in Mobile joining fellow teammate Makenna Pierce. This past season County on Mondays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15, and in Baldwith the Trojans, Cronan was named to the Alabama win County on Tuesdays from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23. Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A first-team all-state Lehocky said volunteer coaches and referees are still squad and was chosen as the Hitter of the Year by the needed for both leagues. Please contact him at rob@seorganization. As a senior, she hit .474 with 16 doubles, 25 niorbowl.com to sign up. More information on the leagues homers and 62 RBIs for the Trojans. can be found at the registration website. ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR NFL FLAG FOOTBALL IS CURRENTLY TAKING PLACE AT SENIORBOWL.COM. THE DEADLINE TO SIGN UP IS AUG. 15 FOR MOBILE COUNTY AND AUG. 24 FOR BALDWIN COUNTY. Heitling receives postgrad award Ashley Heitling, who starred for the University of South Alabama in both cross-country and track and field, has been selected as a Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Award winner, for which she will receive a $3,000 graduate school scholarship. In May, Heitling received her undergraduate degree in marketing, posting a 3.94 cumulative GPA while making the President’s List eight times and being named to the SBC’s List each of the last four years. She was second-team all-league in 2015 when she was part of the first Jaguar cross-country team to claim the SBC championship in more than 20 years. She also earned first-team all-Sun Belt accolades in 2016 and finished among the top 50 at the NCAA South Region Cross Country Championship each of those seasons. Heitling garnered second-team all-conference recognition in outdoor track and field when her efforts helped the Jaguars to their first-ever outright title in 2016. She was part of the USA team that finished second at the SBC Indoor Championship this winter, its best result since 1999. SHC softball to host Summer Showcase Spring Hill College will host a softball showcase event at Murray Field on the SHC campus on Saturday, Aug. 18. Badger softball coaches will staff the event. Female high school student-athletes are invited to take part. They will be exposed to college-level practice and competition. Athletes will be evaluated in all areas, including hitting, bunting, fielding, pitching, defense and base running. The cost is $120 for the 9 a.m. to noon session. Athletes can register online at camps.jumpforward.com/SpringHillSoftball.

SPORTS FROM BEHIND THE MIC Mobile needs a long-term plan for all its sports venues BY RANDY KENNEDY/CONTRIBUTING WRITER Against the backdrop of bickering and posturing about why the city of Mobile should or should not pledge $10 million over 20 years to help the University of South Alabama build an oncampus football stadium, let’s take stock of the athletic and major entertainment facilities the city currently has, and which events we need to retain or attract. We have an aging baseball stadium in a great location that will soon have no regular tenant when the Mobile BayBears leave Hank Aaron Stadium for the Huntsville area after the 2019 season. We have an aging Ladd-Peebles Stadium in a location that is not nearly as dangerous as many people make it out to be, but perception in many cases is reality. The stadium is far from falling down, but there’s no question it’s showing its age after 70 years of use. We have an aging civic center that has already narrowly escaped the wrecking crane but is in a great location. We have the awesome Saenger Theatre downtown, which is celebrated by everyone who goes there. We have the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, which is also a spectacular venue. You’ll probably have to just take my word for that, since you’ve almost certainly never been to the place even though it opened three years ago and cost $62 million — including $28 million in bond money and $14.6 million in federal funds — although the original cost was pegged at $36 million. Also on the waterfront we have the perfectly functional convention center and the cruise terminal, which delivers the message that Mobile has more than a maddening tunnel to get through on the way from Mississippi to Florida or vice versa. And we have the historically significant USS Alabama and the surrounding area, which is a source of pride for us all. What Mobile doesn’t have is a new stadium or arena in a cool part of town — a fact that sets us apart from any city you could possibly consider our peer (Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Pensacola, Gulf Shores, Biloxi, New Orleans). More importantly, what we’re also missing is the collective brainpower gathered in one room to decide what makes the most sense in terms of retaining and enhancing our most important events — Mardi Gras, the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the Dollar General Bowl, South Alabama football, the TenSixtyFive music festival — while also attracting new events, games and teams. I don’t have the answer to what we should do with our existing venues. But I know a lot of smart people who could offer valuable input on the best direction to go. Among those people I would count Chris Morgan, general manager of the BayBears; Vic Knight, who helps manage LaddPeebles Stadium for the Mishkin Group; Danny Corte of the Mobile Sports Authority; Angus Cooper, chairman of the Mobile Arts and Sports Association; Jim Nagy of the Reese’s Senior Bowl; Jerry Silverstein of the Dollar General Bowl; Mike Gottfried, who helped bring the bowl game to the city; Joe Gottfried, head of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame; Joel Erdmann, athletics director at USA; Reggie Copeland, the former council member who has been so instrumental in promoting sports in Mobile; Fred Richardson, who is heading the committee to decide how to proceed with the city’s support for a USA stadium; other members of the City Council and County Commission and, of course, Mayor Sandy Stimpson. I would never presume it’s feasible to build a downtown stadium or arena, although I do wonder how our peer cities have figured out how to do so. But wouldn’t it make sense to bring together the brightest and most involved people in our city to brainstorm a long-term plan for what might be best for supporting Mardi Gras, major sports and major entertainment in our city for decades to come? I believe South Alabama building an on-campus stadium is a no-brainer great idea. I also think it makes perfect sense for the city to follow through with the $10 million over 20 years to get the project off the ground. But perhaps we wouldn’t be experiencing the unnecessary bickering if the USA stadium project were part of a larger plan we could all get excited about. Maybe there’s such a plan in place that we don’t know about. But I know I would feel much better about it if I knew at least some of the people named above had been called to one place to brainstorm ways to make the city’s sports and entertainment landscape what we all hope it can be. The time for distrust and each person protecting his or her own turf should be over. What could possibly be the harm in getting together a group of smart people who love Mobile to discuss what is and is not possible for the city over the next five or 50 years? Randy Kennedy writes a weekly column for Lagniappe and is co-host of “Sports Drive” every weekday from 3-6 p.m. on WNSP 105.5 FM, the country’s first all-sports FM station. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 41

42 | L AG N I A P P E | A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8

BOOK REVIEW Gaillard’s ‘Hard’ look at the ‘60s BY MIKE THOMASON / CONTRIBUTING WRITER T his is not just a book — it is an experience. The author, Frye Gaillard, lived the decade of the 1960s in high school in his native Mobile and in college at Vanderbilt in Nashville before becoming a journalist in 1968. He lived through this seminal decade which, after nearly half a century, one must be in his 60s to remember, but all of us live in a similar world it helped create. “A Hard Rain” is 700 pages divided into 72 topical chapters, presented in roughly chronological order. It is not light reading, but it is memorable. I went to college in 1960 at Sewanee on the Cumberland Plateau 90 miles east of Nashville, where serious scholarship and physical isolation were the norm, and then to graduate school at Duke, where I spent my time in the bowels of the library trying to keep up with my classes, followed by a year of research in England and East Africa. When Gaillard was graduating from Vanderbilt, I was off to teach at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. Only in the spring of 1968 at Duke was I exposed to the demonstrations following Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination and then by Bobby Kennedy’s in June. When President John F. Kennedy was murdered I read about it in Time. I was so absorbed in my academic studies, or later away from the country, that there was a remoteness about my experience of the decade. My principal concern was keeping my academic draft deferment. I opposed the Vietnam War and was just the right age to be drafted. By comparison, as “A Hard Rain” so clearly shows, Gaillard was actively involved in the political, social and cultural revolution taking place. Only as I read this book did I realize just how much I had missed. His experience, his truly extensive documentary research and his ability as a writer breathe life into this story. As you read the book you will feel you are truly reliving that remarkable decade. You will also see the similarities in our era and that now-distant one. The conflicts around us now, whether political, economic or cultural, have their origins in the ‘60s. Whether it is race relations, rampant drug abuse, religious conflicts, bitter political divisions or the growing wealth gap in our society, the ‘60s has left us its legacy. History doesn’t repeat itself, but people do often make the same mistakes over and over again, and then blame history for it all. But “A Hard Rain” gives us heroes and heroines as well as stories of disappointment and failure. Its chapters explore politics, science, TV and popular culture in general. There are many chapters on sports, music and literature — everything from folk, Elvis and crossover, to the Beatles and on to Woodstock. Authors such as Truman Capote, Tom Wolfe and David Halberstam, among many others, define the decade’s literature and we still read their work today. As Gaillard explains, the ‘60s began with young, new leaders, led by the Kennedys, and an idealism that sought to unite the nation in a search for worthwhile achievements, such as the Peace Corps or achieving racial justice following the lead of Dr. King and others. Their shining ideals were shattered by President Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas in 1963, to be replaced by Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. Though Johnson’s efforts were more successful politically, they lacked the aura of JFK’s call to service. Johnson knew how to get things done domestically. He advanced Civil Rights more than any president since Lincoln, but the war in Vietnam was beyond his ability. Gradually this legacy of Kennedy’s Cold War mentality grew, overwhelmed the president and the nation, and swept away the idealism that characterized the decade’s early years. It also contributed mightily to unrest and riots in America’s urban ghettos and universities. America was fighting a war which, after the Tet Offensive in January 1968, lost the support of many Americans and spurred often-violent demands for Black Power at home. With the deaths of Dr. King and Bobby Kennedy later in the year, and race riots in cities across the country that spring and summer, Johnson decided not to run for re-election, opening the door to Richard Nixon, who won election in November 1968. As Richard Goodwin, who worked for both Kennedy brothers, noted at the time, “the Sixties were over.” Nixon went on to perfect the politics of polarized division, setting voters against one another. The bitter divisions affecting our society today began with his cynicism. Donald Trump perfected Nixon’s approach, he did not invent it. That spring the Cuyahoga River caught fire in Cleveland thanks to oil and other pollution. The event attracted national attention, leading to Nixon’s creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the nation began to confront its ecological problems. The EPA and those problems often dominate news from today’s Washington. The war ground on in Vietnam, and by the decade’s last year Americans were tired of the lies their government had told, but had no stomach for the surrender that would eventually bring it to an end in the next decade. As Gaillard points out, no one in a leadership position understood what the war was about and so, armed in ignorance, plowed on as casualties rose. America’s leaders persisted in seeing it as a war against Communism, when it was actually another chapter in the struggle against colonialism. Early in the decade Dr. Timothy Leary had begun experimenting with LSD while teaching at Harvard. In 1963 he lost that job, but his advocacy of “turn on, tune in and drop out” popularized drugs, initially on university campuses but eventually leading to widespread use, typified by San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District or Woodstock at the decade’s end. This expanded illegal drug use by entertainers and young people in general, laying the foundations for the drug epidemic today. Our country was divided along so many lines, many of which we had long ignored. Women demanded equality and personhood. Abortion and birth control were no longer too sensitive to discuss in public. Gays also were leaving the closet and demanding their sexuality no longer be criminalized. The Stonewall Riots brought it all out into the open in New York City, and neither genie returned to the bottle thereafter, but the struggles by women and gays would not be resolved and arguably persist even to the present day. On July 20, 1969, in the midst of Earth’s problems, U.S. astronauts landed on the moon. That goal of President Kennedy’s was achieved, but at the same time his younger brother, Ted, drove his car off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island, drowning Mary Jo Kopechne, a loyal Kennedy staffer whom Ted hardly knew. The story seemed likely to ruin him, and probably would have done so if his last name were different. Fortunately for him, Apollo 11 got the nation’s attention and Kennedy survived, but the idealism his brothers had demonstrated suffered. It was a disgusting story and Ted spent the rest of his life atoning for it as a U.S. senator. The decade that had begun with such promise of youthful idealism ended in a welter of conflict, division and recrimination. The country was badly divided and many of those divisions have widened and deepened in the years since. Those who despair for the U.S. today should read this book and realize we have passed through hard times before and survived. But hard times do not necessarily lead to a better future. That is up to us. Even Gaillard ends by asking what the ‘60s meant and admits he isn’t sure. However, he gives us some 40 pages of notes and reading suggestions to help us understand the era. It’s hard to imagine a better book on that troubled yet productive decade will ever be written. It should be read by all of us. Frye Gaillard, “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s — Our Decade of Hope, Possibility, and Innocence Lost” (NewSouth Books, Montgomery, 2018) Hardback, 700 pages. $39.95. ISBN 978-1-58838-344-0 The writer is Emeritus Professor of History at the University of South Alabama. Book events • Sept. 6 at Page and Palette, Fairhope, 6 p.m. • Sept. 30 at Mobile Public Library, main branch, Bernheim Hall, 2 p.m., in program with Roy Hoffman. Free, refreshments served. • Oct. 2 at University of South Alabama, The Faculty Club, 7 p.m., sponsored by the Stokes Center for Creative Writing and the Center for the Study of War and Memory. Free, open to the public. A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 43

A u g u s t 8 , 2 0 1 8 - A u g u s t 1 4 , 2 0 1 8 | L AG N I A P P E | 45

